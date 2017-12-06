Response To Comments: The Tax Bill Is Still Very Bad

There was some good pushback on yesterday’s article on taxes. But sorry, I’m still right.
Many people responded with generic low-tax anti-government positions. Fine. Let’s say the government is definitely bad and taxes are definitely too high. The current tax bill is still not the right way to do tax cuts.
Budget director Mick Mulvaney claims that the richest 20% of people pay 95% of income tax; the Wall Street Journal‘s numbers are a little lower, at 84%. Total income taxes are $1.8 trillion, so the poorest 80%’s share comes out to somewhere between 90 and 280 billion. This is around the same order of magnitude as the $100 billion in tax cuts in the current GOP bill. So it looks like one alternative to this bill, no more or less costly, would be to halve income taxes for the bottom 80% of the population, maybe anyone making less than $100,000.
Is there any reason to prefer the existing GOP proposal to this one?
The only argument I can think of is that corporations are good because they make investments are hire employees and stimulate the economy. But…
First of all, the IGM Forum asked the nation’s top economists whether the current tax bill would substantially raise GDP. 51% said it wouldn’t, 36% said they weren’t sure, and only 2% (= 1 economist) thought it probably would.
Second, as Marxist and anti-corporate a site as Forbes notes that A Corporate Tax Cut Won’t Boost Economic Growth, because they went around and asked a lot of CEOs whether they were going to invest the tax cut in cool economic-growth boosting stuff, and the CEOs mostly said no, they would probably just increase shareholder dividends.
Third, for the past few decades there’s been a weird uncoupling between economic growth and the fortunes of most people in the developed world. I won’t insult your intelligence by re-posting the same graph you’ve seen a thousand times, but this isn’t subtle. If all the economists and all the CEOs are wrong, and we get a 3% boost in GDP over a decade or something, I expect when I open a holo-newspaper in 2027 it’ll be about how mysterious it is that average middle-class salaries are still pretty close to their 1970s level. I don’t think you have to be a communist to believe that economic growth that just goes to a tiny subsection of the population isn’t all that useful. You just have to be a utilitarian.
(I guess expanding the economy can also give us cool technology, but I would like rather less cool technology for a while, actually).
But most important, if all of this is wrong – if the CEOs are lying and really they’ll spend the money on investment, and the economists are wrong and really corporate investment will turbo-charge the economy, and the past few decades of economic history are wrong and some of the gains of a turbo-charged economy go to the poor and middle-class – then the good thing that happens is that poor and middle-class people have more money.
…which is the same thing that would have happened if you had just lowered the taxes on the poor and middle-class directly, you moron. It’s also what would happen if we spent it on welfare for the poor, on health care for the middle class. God help me, even Bernie’s free college tuition would save a couple people from student loan debt.
For the corporate tax cut to be a better idea, it would have to turbo charge the economy so dramatically that even after accounting for the low chance it will work at all, the amount taken off the top by executives and shareholders, and the poor ability of economic turbo-charging to ever reach the working class, it still puts more money in the hands of people who need it than just giving them the money would. I am not an economist and I don’t know as much about multipliers as I should, but I have not heard anyone seriously assert this.
Last week I criticized socialists who prefer funding complicated government programs that might eventually help poor people, to just giving poor people the money. I feel like this is the same sort of issue. Some sort of complicated scheme in which we make corporations much richer and hope this is good for the poor and middle-class in some way is a lot less certain than just giving poor and middle-class people more money.
Spending the tax money on social welfare programs would help give poor and middle-class people more money. Expanding the EITC would give poor and middle-class people more money. Cutting personal income taxes in lower brackets would give poor and middle-class people more money. This tax bill doesn’t do any of those things, and it costs the money that would make doing any of those things easier.
It’s sometimes unfair to compare real government programs to the most effective possible government program; everything fails by that measure. But this tax bill seems so much worse than even other tax cuts that I think it’s fair to judge it as a tremendous opportunity cost.
For those of you that follow the process side of things, there’s a grimly ironic twist to the Republicans’ corporate tax cuts. The generally agreed status quo is that our nominal tax rate is too high and the effective rate too low, so you can “reform” the tax code by repealing deductions and making the business field less tilted towards corporations with high-priced tax accountants. But Republicans being Republicans (and having a slim majority) their bills (House and Senate) were mostly dessert and not that many vegetables.
Except during the last-minute horse-trading to get to 51 votes, McConnell accidentally kept the corporate alternative minimum tax to its old 20%. The new nominal tax rate is… 20%. He basically repealed all corporate tax breaks (by making them useless) and made Republicans live up to their “reform” ideals entirely by accident.
Needless to say, companies like the famously litigious Murray Energy that are used to having their dessert already and were looking forward to eating even more are aghast, claiming an effective rate of 20% would bankrupt them.
I heard it will get removed in reconciliation. Curious if anyone who understands the process knows – if they’d missed it in reconciliation, and it officially became law, what would happen? Would Congress just say “Oops” and pass another law immediately?
You’d need 60 until next year’s budget and the Democrats would most likely extend their middle fingers and refuse to fix it like the Republicans did with several drafting problems in Obamacare.
Reconciliation is the name for overall process that allows certain bills to bypass the filibuster in the Senate. I’m sure you meant to say in conference committee — which is a cross house group that takes to the version passed by the Senate and the version passed by the House and comes up with a final text. That text then has to go back and be voted on by both houses. In a bill subject to reconciliation such a conference bill is again not subject to filibuster in the Senate.
The smart money is indeed that this is going to be removed in conference. But there had been some speculation that the House would just vote on the Senate bill in order to avoid the possibility of the narrow victory in the Senate somehow turning into a defeat. That possibility now looks very unlikely because of this mistake. That reduces somewhat the overall chances of a bill being signed, though I’d personally still put it at over 95%.
(Sorry if all this is obvious and you just mistyped.)
Is…is that thing I’m feeling actually hope? Dare I wish that it was stuck in there intentionally once he had plausible deniability?
I keep telling myself that politicians actually keep a few principles buried deep in their shriveled, black hearts, and that the fact that they only ever seem to express them after leaving office is just a sign of cowardice. But things like this might actually help me believe, instead of just saying it.
Most politicians, I think, want to do good. They also want to get re-elected, to move up within their party, and to live the life they think they deserve. Those things tend to require the opposite of doing good, and the human brain is very good at conflating “what is good for me” with “what is good for everyone else.”, especially when there are strong personal incentives to do so.
One of my favourite quotes from trashy sci-fi books is:
(source)
It made me think of politicians as people who try and carefully sacrifice their principles, hoping for some future good to come of it. But then, for many of them, that future never happens. The sacrifice becomes a habit.
There is a bit I remember from the Nixon tapes that fits that pattern. He’s discussing with one of his aids a proposal, I think to abolish the interest equalization tax, which was a restriction on capital movements. He comments that George Schultz and one or two other people are in favor of it, but there are no votes in it. The aid suggests that maybe there are some. Nixon’s response (by memory, far from verbatim)
“No. No. No votes in it.
What the hell, why don’t we do something because it’s good for a change.”
I had the feeling of a man who had spent his life seeking power in order to do good things and discovered that once he had power he was spending all his energy keeping it, not doing good things.
+1
I see this time and again through my life with people in positions of power. It’s one of the reasons I both absolutely do not want power and have been told I lead well. Wouldn’t mind a dumptruck full of money, though…
“The thing that never ceases to be shocking about politics isn’t that people sell their souls, but how little they get in return.” — Dan McLaughlin
People already view government spending largely through the lens of “infinite pot of free stuff with no opportunity cost,” and I think this could be significantly worse for political attitudes if only 1-in-5 or so people paid federal income tax. It’s not clear to me how the problem scales with someone’s tax burden, so this is likely not a good argument against merely reducing lower tax brackets, but I’d be very hesitant to eliminate them for this reason alone.
If people didn’t have to pay income tax, they’d still have to pay payroll tax, corporate tax, sales tax, property tax, etc.
And concerns over the psychological effects of paying “zero” taxes don’t really go anywhere. You can just as easily that by giving say, the bottom 50% of people a stipend will make them more concerned with the fiscal responsibility of the government because that’s where they’re getting cash from.
As far as I know, in the US there are no federal personal property taxes or sales taxes, and most people don’t pay corporate tax. Payroll taxes are presented as “paying into” social security and Medicare, from which you later “take out” (whether or not this is ultimately the right way to think about it). The income tax is the only way most people directly pay for federal expenses like the military, infrastructure, the justice system, etc.
As far as psychological effects, I’ve (anecdotally) observed many people who don’t seem to grasp that government spending imposes an opportunity cost — people who believe that taxing and spending literally can’t be worse than neither taxing nor spending unless the spending is on something that does direct harm. The discomfort of actually paying taxes is concrete evidence against this wrong view, and I suspect (but would welcome better evidence either way) that it makes a dent in those attitudes. The argument is not really symmetric with your thought experiment.
Most people are not sophisticated in these matters, and would likely say “Yes, I pay a lot of taxes,” meaning sales tax and payroll tax, and not even know whether sales tax goes to the state or the federal government or what.
The US is the only G20 without a VAT. There’s a lot more “well, why don’t we lower taxes on me instead of lowering taxes on him?” that goes on here.
So you’re arguing that when people pay “federal income tax” but not fica or state/local taxes it improves they’re “government fiscal responsibility index”. Then one consequence of this prediction is that if we eliminate fica/state/local taxes and replace their collection with federal income taxes we’d increase everyones “government fiscal responsibility index”.
I honestly don’t think most people would notice if the text on their payroll stubs changed from “FICA” to “Federal income tax”
Second your theory predicts that the “government fiscal responsibility index” would be much higher for the rich as opposed to the poor because they pay more taxes. And thus the party representing the interests of the rich would make less pro-deficit decisions, while the party representing the poor would make more pro-deficit decisions.
However when you look at the evidence over the past 30 years you see that consistently the pro-rich party has increased deficits while the pro poor party has been much more fiscally responsible.
You seem to be comparing the tax bill to other, conceivable, more rational tax policies. I don’t think that’s the right comparison. The right comparison is the tax bill to the status quo. Would you prefer things just stay the same or we have this tax bill?
Because it seems clear this tax bill was a ridiculous Christmas tree of compromises designed to be something that could actually pass the impossible-to-please GOP. It has to simultaneously allow them to campaign on having lowered taxes and be good for all their donors and special constituencies.
You suggest things that make sense on a rational, utilitarian level but fail to take into account optics: if no one paid any income tax before 100,000 what is that going to do to the legitimacy of the “government is what we do together” position?
Yes, it’s sad we have to settle for ridiculous, convoluted compromises instead of policies that make sense. I think this is the result of having an incoherent, oversized polity. In the meantime, we have to compare the status quo to the politically possible, not the politically possible to the rational.
The conceptual space called “conceivable tax policies (or health policies, or…) better than the one we have now” is vast, but the overlap between that space and “politically possible,” seems to be very small… and maybe shrinking.
“the internally divided GOP” would be more accurate. Pleasing any one GOP senator is easy, pleasing 51 is a lot harder, since they have a lot of mutually contradictory goals.
I know this is outrageous but stay with me: what about throwing a few more bones to the middle class so the bill doesn’t have to muscle through on a party-line vote? Say Scott’s notion of everyone making five figures paying no taxes is unrealistic. What’s not unrealistic is shaving a few points off the dramatic corporate tax cut and at least reducing them more for individuals.
If you think any Democratic Congressman is going to get in line with a GOP-drafted bill this high-profile in this political environment, I don’t know what to tell you.
There are a number of Democrats in heavily red states. Consider Jon Tester He signalled interest in working with the GOP on a tax bill, and was one of three Democratic senators who declined to sign on to the Democratic letter laying out their tax demands.
Speaking of which: the Democrats wrote a letter in August laying out their requirements for supporting a tax bill. They were:
a) pass it through regular order
b) don’t add to the deficit
c) don’t raise taxes on the middle class or lower them on the 1%.
This tax bill scores 0.5/3, but it seems like there should definitely be room there for a bipartisan bill. (If you think “don’t lower taxes on the 1%” is a deal-breaker, I will point out that the Democrats took that from Mnuchin.)
The story is similar in the House.
Sure, maybe it’s all a big bluff. It’s remarkable how the Republicans seem completely uninterested in calling that bluff. The Republicans could have written a hard bill for Tester to vote against. Instead, it looks like they never even bothered reaching out to red-state Dems.
In other words, they’ll pass any tax cut the republicans want, as long as it doesn’t cut taxes? That’s not exactly a generous offer.
The Republicans spent a lot of time talking about the need to reform the tax code. You know: “broaden the base, lower the rates”? Was I not supposed to take that seriously?
Iain: Given how much of a fight this one tax bill has been, do you think anyone wants to try fighting the same fight a second time?
@Iain says:
They want to do that, they also want to lower overall taxes. They currently have the power to do both without democratic support, so why give up the one?
@cassander
On the corporate side it is unclear to me that there is any net base broadening. At least unless the AMT mistake stays in.
> don’t add to the deficit
Since when have Dems cared about the deficit?
> Since when have Dems cared about the deficit?
Since about the same time Republicans did. (I.e., when they can bash their opponents and it doesn’t stop them from doing what they want)
Right, so why would the Dems use political capital to reduce the deficit? I suppose they could use the fact that the existing bill plainly adds to the deficit as a talking point to get popular support for the GOP to compromise, but they would be better off not trying to force the bill to be revenue-neutral, or so it seems.
@Alsadius: To be clear, I was saying that this tax bill could have been much less of a fight if the Republicans had considered passing a bill with bipartisan support.
Claire McCaskill claimed that permanent tax reform has 70 votes in the Senate for the taking. Is she wrong? Maybe. But it should would have been interesting to find out.
@cassander:
If you look up-thread, this entire conversation is in response to your claim that the Republicans are internally divided and have mutually contradictory goals. So, yes: the GOP has the power to both cut and reform taxes — provided that they are willing to do so via a pile of trash riddled with loopholes, because moving slowly and carefully would give their members too much time to examine the ugly compromises and defect.
the GOP has the power to both cut and reform taxes — provided that they are willing to do so via a pile of trash riddled with loopholes, because moving slowly and carefully would give their members too much time to examine the ugly compromises and defect.
Is it your contention that a sufficient Democrats would examine a different set of ugly compromises and cooperate?
To put it another way, it’s probably easy to get 70 votes for the words “permanent tax reform”, but you seem to be acknowledging that getting those votes to agree on what the words mean is a lot harder.
The compromises aren’t as ugly when you are allowed to lose more than three senators without the bill collapsing. It’s probably also a lot easier if you give up on the idea of slashing the corporate tax rate by 15%.
The absolute worst case scenario is that you can’t find any compromise and the Republicans are reduced to doing it alone — which is, you know, the status quo.
The compromises aren’t as ugly when you are allowed to lose more than three senators without the bill collapsing.
Not as ugly to whom? I might like them more, or less. But all compromises are fundamentally ugly to those making the concessions.
The absolute worst case scenario is that you can’t find any compromise and the Republicans are reduced to doing it alone — which is, you know, the status quo.
Didn’t you claim that the status quo isn’t possible without a rush?
I’d support this… if you rip up the current tax code BEFORE instituting this rule and make them build a new system from the ground up.
But I see no reason why the current complete cluster-fuck of a system should get permanently enshrined in this manner when it was never that popular in the first place itself…
As has been pointed out elswhere, all tax burdens are borne by individuals. The CBO assumes that corporate taxes are born in a 75/25 split between shareholders and workers. Other estimates go as high as reversing that ratio. All those estimates are wrong, because customers also bear some of the cost, but in a way that is obviously very hard to calculate.
Putting that aside, though, I think it’s naive to assume that there is any tax cut bill whatsoever that the democrats would willingly sign up for. their coalition is ideologically geared towards thinking higher taxes are good almost ipso facto, the core of their coalition is constituencies built on ever greater government spending, and politically, it’s just too easy to make political hay by turning out charts like the one that Scott showed in the first post then bash the republicans for giving tax cuts to the rich.
I’ve touched on this topic before talking about carbon taxes. I think there is a very easy way for democrats to get one if they wanted to. They write a bill with a carbon tax of X dollars, cut other taxes by 110% of X, and dare the republicans to vote against it. If they do, go on TV and say the democrats are trying to save the planet and give you a tax cut, but the republicans would rather protect oil company fat cats. Those are actual reductions (preferably complete elimination) in taxes, not some new entitlement, not some sort of rebate, actual reductions in revenue.
The biggest problem with this approach is that the non-centrist left hates the idea. And that’s not hypothetical, this actually happened in Washington state. the democratic environmental groups didn’t get their cut of the money, and came out against it. The same problem, in less concentrated form, will plague any tax cut that seeks democratic votes.
All you have to do is get enough Democrats on board to stop a filibuster – they don’t even have to vote foryour bill. Is “she didn’t join the filibuster of Trump revenue neutral tax reform!” really a rallying cry in your mind? If it was a fully revenue neutral bill and didn’t touch individual tax rates, I think you could have avoided a filibuster.
In any case, I find it very frustrating to hear proposals like “raise a carbon tax of X, reduce other taxes by 110% of X”. If you want to change the qualitative structure of the tax code because you disagree with who gets taxed, that is a worthwhile proposition to debate. If you want to raise/lower taxes, that is also a worthwhile proposition to debate. Why do they have to be done together? Keep government revenue flat, exchange some existing taxes dollar for dollar with carbon / land value / excise taxes.
You keep making this argument. It continues to have a giant hole: the Democrats in Washington brought most of their voters out in favour of a revenue-negative carbon tax, and they got no uptake whatsoever from Republicans. Compare the vote totals by county here with the Clinton / Trump totals here: the R-squared of the correlation between Clinton’s share of the vote and support for the carbon tax is 0.93. Making the bill revenue-neutral very obviously did not succeed in creating bipartisan support.
Why should Democrats continue alienating their own voters in an attempt to capture Republican support that is evidently not forthcoming?
In practice, structure and quantity are not so easily separable. Should deduction X be gotten rid of? Well if you do just that, the quantity of tax will go up. If you change a rate here, it will have distributional effects over there, and so on. I suppose you could set an overall dollar limit for taxes in one bill, then debate rates within a limit in another, but that’s just as artificial as keeping them together.
With a carbon tax, though, grouping them is purely tactical.
@Iain
The key to getting republican support is making it revenue NEGATIVE, not neutral. Not a lot, just a little, just enough to be able to sell it as a real tax cut.
That said, look at those vote totals. the measure might have gotten overwhelmingly democratic votes, but it got a LOT fewer votes than hillary. if all the democrats who voted for her voted for the tax, it would have passed by wide margins. Big swathes of the left turned out to vote for hillary, but not for the carbon tax. Now, were those the center left or far left voting hillary yes,carbon tax no? I couldn’t say, it would be interesting to find out, but on its own, I don’t think the correlation you’ve shown refutes my theory.
@cassander: Well, duh. If you move a proposal towards the right, you lose some of your support on the left. That’s inevitable.
Your claim requires the votes lost on the left to be outweighed by the votes gained on the right. That simply wasn’t the case. I can’t find any crosstabs, but it certainly looks like (to a first approximation) support for I-732 was distributed along partisan lines.
If Washington had given up on bipartisanship and put forward a carbon tax that appealed to all of Clinton’s voters and none of Trump’s, it would have passed easily. They did not need Republican votes. They tried outreach, and they got burned.
You seem to be modeling the Left as a monolithic entity, and complaining when the center-left can’t convince the rest of the left to vote for center-right policies. But the same argument works even more strongly on the other side: the Right apparently can’t get anybody out to vote for a carbon tax, even if it’s deliberately crafted to appeal to them.
So: tell me again why the Left should deliberately weaken its own policies and alienate its coalition in an attempt to capture Republican votes that will never come?
But if all Scott is concerned about is who to vote for, which seemed like the point of the last post, then what he has to compare it to is the tax bill that the Democrats would pass, which I suspect would be better than this tax bill.
What makes you suspect that? I mean, if you think raising taxes is better than lowering taxes, I suspect you’d prefer a Dem-authored tax bill.
But is there any reason to suspect Dems would author a more rational tax bill, controlling for differences of economic philosophy?
If you think reducing wealth inequality is better than exacerbating it, rather – taxation is a means to an end, not the end itself. You can’t posit two rational tax bills while controlling for differences in economic philosophy because the economic philosophy that produced the currently proposed tax bill is fundamentally irrational.
Personally, I think that the status quo is better than this tax bill, except for the part about nailing the minimum effective corporate tax rate to 20%. That’s hilarious.
onyomi says:
I think you misread the proposal:
Scott Alexander says:
And my preferred tax policy is eliminating everything but land value tax. Except that nobody is proposing that tax bill, the same way nobody is proposing Scott’s preferred tax bill.
Hypothetical tax policies do not exist. The only meaningful comparison, I think, is to compare the change to the status quo.
Your proposed tax policy would never pass. But if the Republicans came out with a tax policy that consisted of halving income taxes for the bottom 80% of the population it would pass immediately with broad bipartisan support, and it would be consistent with their stated aim of returning more money to the pockets of middle class people in order to stimulate economic growth
Good point. In fact, even the Democrats, when they were in power, apparently didn’t think it politically possible for them to pass what Scott proposes.
I think this is perhaps a little too optimistic in claiming that an overlap between “conceiviable tax policies better than the one we have now” and “politically possible tax policies” exists. And I say this despite arguing in favor of the bill in my mostly leftist bubble.
These two bills were passed remarkably quickly (compare with the ACA which took 6 months to reach a similar milestone) and it shows. (Someone please correct me, I don’t have great Internet where I’m at, so I haven’t been able to look closely at the individual claims made in the article.) Some these ‘glitches’ will be addressed in conference. Some almost certainly won’t. And just as Republicans were unwilling to help amend the ACA to work more effectively, I’d suspect Democrats won’t be supportive of reforms to tax reform. I think these two cases point to a major problem with large scale reform legislation: in order to ensure that it passes, it must be passed quickly before analysts, lawyers and congressmen can truly think through how it works. For things like tax policy and health care policy this seems disastrous, and points to the fact that the overlap mentioned is not vanishing, but vanished.
I’m generally fond of lowering taxes and shrinking government — I can think of huge bureaucracies I’d love to see completely deleted — but it seems that their plan is to lower taxes and not lower spending on anything, which is stupid. If we could dissolve the BATFE (with its responsibilities doled out to the FBI and FDA), stop our foreign wars and shrink the size of the military down to a reasonable size, remove marajuana from schedule C and reclassify it similar to alcohol, get rid of the TSA, etc. and THEN cut taxes that are commensurate with those actions, that would be fantastic. And yeah, reducing the tax burden on the middle class (I think anyone below the poverty line are largely exempt from federal taxes already) instead of the top 20%, that would be ideal.
It is literally impossible to lower spending without losing a ridiculous amount of political capital. By the time you’d successfully beaten a special interest and pryed the money out of their bloody necrotic hands you be too weak to fend off the other special interests would gathered around to grab the “free” money.
The only way to lower spending without losing every inch of power you and your movement have spent generations gathering, is to cut tax revenue to the bone by doling out tax cuts to your own special interests, basking in the glow of a captain providing plunder, dismiss any talk of deficits, and wait for the inevitable interest rate hike/funding crisis, then use all the political capital you’ve gained to ensure that its the tax revenue subsidized special interests instead of the tax cut subsidized special interests who lose the fight for declining government resources. BAM! Shriking government spending.
This essentially Grover Norquist’s strategy. He doesn’t support tax cuts because they put money back in peoples pockets, he supports tax cuts, loopholes, special credits, because they deny the government resources.
THis is also how Stephen Harper reduced the Canadian federal governments share of GDP from 20% to 15%, give a big popular tax break, say “oh we have to reduce this massive funding shortfall”, cut funding to enemy special interests, wash rinse repeat.
If you try to cut spending before you cut taxes or as you cut taxes your fucking idiot and have no future in politics.
Same goes if you try to increase taxes before you increase spending.
You buy the shit on your wishlist, and you leave the next guy to pay the Bill.
Reagan (2 terms) did it. Bush Sr. (1 term) lost because he didn’t do it. Bill Clinton (2 terms) was impeached because Gingrich stopped him from doing it in his second term. Goerge Jr. (2 Terms) learned daddy’s lesson. Barrack Obama (2 Terms) biggest deficits ever. Trump (calling it 2 Terms) “they’re gonna BIG”
Interesting and, I think, accurate summary of the incentives.
> THis is also how Stephen Harper reduced the Canadian federal governments share of GDP from 20% to 15%, give a big popular tax break, say “oh we have to reduce this massive funding shortfall”, cut funding to enemy special interests, wash rinse repeat.
Harper didn’t cut spending from 20% to 15% – it was already 15% when he took office, and it didn’t drop meaningfully. It was Chretien who did the cutting. Here’s a graph. Chretien was a left-leaning politiican, but he saw a bond crisis coming, and did what was necessary to prevent it(and didn’t hike taxes in the process either). That doesn’t fit your theory at all.
Sorry your 100% correct.
I got my graphs confused. I was thinking of total tax revenue as percent of gdp. And confused it with another graph I’ve seen on federal spending.
This is entirely my fault for not looking up the numbers before quoting them from memory. Your completely right to call me on that.
Please accept that this was simply neglegence instead of malice on my part. (Though that doesn’t help my pride)
Your absolutely right stephen harper did not cut government by 25% in relation to gdp.
However i think my theory still holds if we account for what i meant to say (or ough to have said).
My point about harper is what he did was incredibly cynical.
Harper cut federal tax revenue by 10-15% in proportion to gdp, by cutting the most efficient and economically sound (but unpoplular) taxes, the GST (sales/consumption tax) and doling incredibly popular but inefficient and economically horrifying tax credits.
Paul Wells has an entire section in his book “The Longer I’m Prime Minister” trying to figure why Harper (who has a masters in economics) would do this (cut the gst and dole out botique tax credits), when his every previous statement and apparently clear understanding of economics before becoming prime minister (once in power you must atleast make a show of not understanding economics or the implications of your actions ) would suggest he knew this was bad policy.
Wells comes to the conclusion that Harper, a norquist style government/tax hater since his early days and fierce partisan of Alberta against the federal government and its quebec/ontario stacked civil service, wasn’t motivated by a desire to give money and economic rewards back to Canadians, he was trying to get as much money out of Ottawa as possible without having the special interest trap close on him.
I had assumed he closed the deficit for the 2015 election by doling a million small cuts to the civil service (a task he would have relished) but it could be he just froze spending and and economic growth eliminated the deficit.
Ladies and gentlemen meet the most successful conservative politician in modern Canadian history.
I really think this supports my conclusion, Harper and Norquist cracked the code: cut taxes in the most abnoxious yet popular way, bask in popular support, fuck the deficit or make a show of shrinking it by attacking enemy special interests, wash rinse repeat. Be FDR in reverse.
And if there’s a rate hike and the deficit actually has to be reduced then make close it by hurting the otherside more.
As for Cretien I’m not an expert (before my time) although he did seem to whether the busget crisis by going after his political rivals (which was smart, he got 3 majorities).
But Mulroney was a complete idiot to introduce the GST and give Cretien that free revenue (or not I’ve heard alot to the effect that canadian conservatives weren’t trying to get small governments back then/ or elected). Introducing an economically efficient broad based tax increase garantees you can’t dole out favours to special interest, you can’t target the hurt at political rivals and it garantees that you’ll blow as much political captial as possible to only give the next guy a good pisition from which to hurt you.
Cretien could not have done any of what he did without the free money mulroney gave him.
It is no wonder Mulroney’s conservatives were knocked down from 211 seats to 2 (not a typo), their movement was split into two parties for a decade, and everyone who represented their wing of the movement was hunted down and weeded out or arrested.
Thats what happens when you try to enact rational tax policy in a democracy.
Several, from the economic, there are advantages to simpler tax code and removing economically distortionary deductions that are more valuable than removing all taxes on specific individuals, to the political, spreading out the tax cuts gets them more votes than larger cuts to a smaller group, to ideological, why on earth should the ONLY metric of the goodness of a tax plan be how much more progressive it makes taxes?
And what do you think those shareholders will do with the money? They will either re-invest it in something else or spending it on consumption. The idea that corporations having more money won’t result in more investment or consumption isn’t just wrong, it’s mathematically impossible unless you think people store money in scrooge mcduck style vault.
No, there hasn’t been, people are just taking their pay in more tax advantaged forms of consumption instead of wages, because, well, those forms of consumption are tax advantaged, something this bill does, in a very small way admittedly, work to undo.
It doesn’t “free” anyone from any debt. It just transfers the debt from the student to the rest of society, and has the IRS do the collecting instead of the university bursar.
What opportunity are we passing up? Is there some better tax cut that is likely to be passed if this one goes down? Because I think you can make the opposite cases. this bill takes on a few real sacred cows, like the mortgage deduction. It doesn’t eliminate them, but it does chip away at them, and more than that, it shows that chiping away at them isn’t electoral poison, making it easier to get rid of them in the next go around. If this bill is defeated, things become more untouchable, not less.
I think the more likely outcome is that the market discount rate will stay roughly flat (although may go up a little if people suspect a future administrative will reverse these cuts), so the prices of equities will go up. This doesn’t lead to incremental consumption in the economy, just a one-time transfer of value to existing owners of businesses. Now you might argue, if the discount rate on existing equities hasn’t changed but returns on book value have increased by 30% due to lower taxes, doesn’t that make investment in new projects that much more attractive and so capital owners will shift their wealth allocations away from the stock market and towards new projects (or: companies will invest more of shareholders’ money in internal projects where they can invest at 1x book instead of buying back shares at higher multiples of book). That’s a fair point. It really depends on how many projects are waiting in the wings in corporate America that would switch from not making sense at today’s rates to making sense in a lower-tax world (i.e. the shape of the returns distribution for all the potential investment projects in the world).
My suspicion is that investment volume in new projects is not as sensitive to returns on the margin as you might think, e.g. the dramatic decline in interest rates post-crisis has probably raised equity returns on new projects far more than a corporate tax cut would, and we haven’t seen a giant investment boom as a result. I do suspect that at this stage barriers to new investment are more structural than returns based – regulatory barriers, power of incumbents, availability of talent, etc. But we will see!
A simple and fairly accurate way of thinking about the corporate rate is that the after-tax return required by investors won’t change (international capital mobility, the “small open economy” assumption n.b. this doesn’t actually require the country to be small, merely that the scope of the change in policy is small compared to the scale of international capital markets), and hence the break-even IRR for projects will go from r/0.65 to r/0.8 (for a tax change from 35% to 20%). It really hard to believe that the distribution of “possible project investment returns” just coincidentally has very little mass in this region.
Further, leaving aside questions of investment, estimates of the incidence of corporate taxes suggest that 1/2 to 3/4 of the burden of corporate taxes are born by labour Accordingly, cutting corporate taxes is a pretty good way of giving a widespread tax cut – indeed for many low income earners who pay very little income tax, the gains from cutting corporate taxes (which will turn up as higher wages, and thus not obviously ascribed to the tax cuts) are quite plausibly more substantial.
>https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-08-07/buffett-nears-a-milestone-he-doesn-t-want-100-billion-in-cash
Berkshire Hathaway is holding 100 billion in cash because Buffet can’t find anywhere good to invest it. To me that indicates that there is more money chasing suitable investments than there are suitable investment opportunities.
>The idea that corporations having more money won’t result in more investment or consumption isn’t just wrong, it’s mathematically impossible unless you think people store money in scrooge mcduck style vault.
Or unless bank lending is more constrained by the supply of borrowers than by their reserves. There are good reasons to think that is the case.
berkshire hathaway’s cash isn’t actually cash. At worst, it’s parked in Tbills. Much is probably in highly liquid, relatively neutral assets like index funds.
It isn’t in index funds. At best it is treasuries. And Buffet says he is having a hard time finding ways to put the money to work because interest rates are so low he can’t compete with the borrowed money. That doesn’t sound like an economy where we need to encourage investment to me.
Buffet is known for patience and waiting for downturns to invest his cash. He got some great deals during the last crash. It will be interesting to see what he does in the next one.
” it’s mathematically impossible unless you think people store money in scrooge mcduck style vault.”
So you’re saying they could buy bitcoin…
When someone buys bitcoin for money, another person receives money in exchange for bitcoin. No money falls into a black hole, never to be seen again. This same error is made ad infinitum by people (in finance, journalists, who should all know much better) who say things like “today people sold out of shares as fears of…”. Unless the cyborgs are secretly buying up stocks, humans can’t in net sell out of shares.
What happens if the person that bought the bitcoins loses the private key?
Wouldn’t this slightly increase Bitcoin’s price, since supply decreases and demand is the same as it would have been otherwise? The value the person that bought the Bitcoin lost ends up in the hands of all other holders of Bitcoin.
I think this comes down to a disagreement of fundamental principles.
Scott seems to come at it from a collectivistic perspective – the government owns the money, and decides how it will spend it. By this perspective, a tax cut is a cost in the same way as a company shutting down a market is a cost. Government may be good, it may be bad, but the right of government to own the money isn’t disputed
But people who are in favour of the tax cuts come at it from an individualistic perspective: the individuals who make and earn the money own it, and it is expropriated by the government. Under this perspective, tax cuts cannot cost anything, by definition. Government activities haven’t changed in their cost, not even slightly. All that is changed is that people are having less money being taken for those services.
Now you can argue – and I would – that this is still bad, since it means that people will end up having more money taken from them in the long run, by interest and inflation, and that this is worse because it is a more dishonest and hidden form of expropriation.
But from this premise, I could still argue a) that the cut is bad and b) argue against those arguing against the bill – because I am not arguing for the bill, but against the principle that the government is the owner of the wealth of the nation.
I think that Scott doesn’t understand this distinction, which is surprising, since he usually has a good grasp of the other side of the issue.
“But people who are in favour of the tax cuts come at it from an individualistic perspective: the individuals who make and earn the money own it, and it is expropriated by the government. Under this perspective, tax cuts cannot cost anything, by definition. Government activities haven’t changed in their cost, not even slightly. All that is changed is that people are having less money being taken for those services.”
Wouldn’t that apply equally well to the proposal to eliminate taxes on the middle class?
Absolutely. I’m a strict Objectivist – I don’t even think taxes should exist. Since we’re a long way away from that blessed state, however, I think it’s a matter of natural justice that the first benefits from slashing taxes and deregulation should go to those who have benefited from the system the least & who have done the least to engineer the system as it stands – while those who are best able to bear the costs and have benefitted most from the system, should be the last to receive the benefits from repealed taxes etc. So you start with lifting the various burdens on the poor, then work your way through the middle, and end with the top.
For example, my first port of call would be eliminating all corporate welfare etc. The details can be hammered out. But what I would not let go of at all is that the redistributionist racket has got to go.
That depends entirely on what you think is fair.
If you think that it’s fair that the tax burden be borne even more disproportionately by the rich because they have the means to pay it, then cutting or even removing taxes for the middle class is the way to go.
On the other hand, there are people who believe that the tax burden should be borne more proportionally by citizens, regardless of their income. That’s what the current bill is probably aiming for.
On another note, I don’t think it’s a problem even if a lot of corporations don’t reinvest their more of their income (though even if even they simply reinvest the same proportion of their income, reinvestment will still increase simply by the virtue of them having more after-tax income to reinvest).
Even if companies simply pay out more dividends to shareholders, the shareholders would have more more money to reinvest, because that’s what they do with their wealth, not keep it as cash. So that’s more capital for startups and for new and growing businesses, for investment opportunities in other companies. I see this increased capital mobility as a good thing in general.
Noteworthy how the convolution never seems to work the other direction, even though trickle up economics is at least as intuitive as trickle down. It’s not like you’re going to hurt this economy (in particular) by giving consumers more money.
Well, I’d sign onto that.
The core argument of “trickle-down” economics isn’t “Cut taxes on the rich to give money to the poor!” – that’s obviously stupid. Cutting taxes on the poor accomplishes that much more directly.
The basic argument is that demand is easy and supply is hard. You can only consume something that’s been produced, but if something valuable exists, somebody will want it. Thus, economic policy that focuses on production of more value will result in a richer society overall. (This is exactly opposite to Keynesian economics, which at root boils down to “Bad things happen in economies because of a lack of demand”)
Encouraging more productive work – on the part of labour and on the part of capital both – is how you make people richer. Redistributing wealth that exists is easier than creating new wealth, so work on the hard problem first.
Minor nitpick on causality of value
Something is valuable because someone wants it, because value is subjective. I’m sure you understand this, but someone less familiar with economic thinking may misunderstand.
Oh, I’m bulldozing whole fields of subtleties here, because I’m trying to summarize a century or two of economic thought in a cue-card-sized post. But yes, you are correct.
You’re also just plain wrong: Say’s Law is empirically incorrect. Demand does not always rise to reach supply.
I understood that, but it reads like a tautology to me as a result. What’s the secret that makes the argument meaningful?
It’s the distinction between Keynesian aggregate demand and the Econ 101 “Means are limited, desires are unlimited” economic model(which, tbh, I think is the more accurate of the two). Keynesian economics focuses heavily on the possibility of valuable, desired goods being produced but nobody buying them because consumer finances don’t permit it. I think that’s usually a trivial effect.
I can see how two stage trickle down might work, but conservative administrations tend not to get onto the second stage, leaving “trickle down doens’t work” as a reasonable approximation.
No, but administrations that switch back and forth do. “Elect Republicans to generate growth and Democrats to redistribute it” actually isn’t a bad heuristic for the average voter.
yeah, but deliberate redistribution isn’t trickle down.
Except that GDP growth often seems to be higher under Democrats, so… yeah it’s a bad heuristic.
@Alsadius
The evidence strongly suggests that demand is the problem right now. If supply were the problem, wouldn’t interest rates be high?
Exactly. Supply slide is plausible under some conditions, but we’re in the opposite of those conditions.
What logic would make this true or at least plausible?
No its not, because the (alleged) mechanism of trickle down economics isn’t money being spent, its money being invested.
There are two problems with this post, one of them shared with most public discussions of the effect of taxes or tax cuts. For the other:
As I pointed out to someone else on the previous thread, you don’t find the effect of a tax cut by tracing the path dollar bills follow. For a simple example, suppose (implausibly) that nothing else changes, corporate income is the same as before, so corporations now have all that extra money. Further suppose that they use it entirely to reduce debt–pay off bonds.
They have spent none of it on “cool economic-growth boosting stuff.” But the people whose bonds they paid off now have a whole lot of money, and as long as interest rates are positive they are better off investing it in something rather than sitting on a pile of cash.
You can run lots of other toy models. The basic point is that this is a complicated equilibrium system, and figuring out the effect of changing part of it isn’t as simple as “how do they spend the money they have because of the tax cut.” The question is rather “how does the change in the law change the incentives of the people affected, and how does the change in incentives change what the equilibrium result of their interactions is.”
Which brings me to the error in discussions of the effect of taxation made by almost everyone except competent economists writing for other economists. The effect of taxation, who ends up with less money as a result, doesn’t depend on who hands the money over, which is what the usual figures report.
Consider a simple case, using the reasonably accurate model where price of labor is at the level where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded.
The government imposes a $1000 tax on workers, paid by the workers. Alternatively, it imposes the same tax, paid by the employer. Alternatively, half is paid by each (the way Social Security actually works).
Once wages have had time to adjust, the effect on employer and worker is identical in all three cases.
If that isn’t obvious, consider that the quantity of labor supplied is a function of the price the worker is paid for his work–how much he gets for each extra hour worked. The quantity demanded is a function of the price the employer must pay for the work.
Suppose, with the first version, supply equals demand at a wage of $20,000/year. The employer is paying that much, the employee is receiving $19,000/year.
Switch to the second version. We know quantity supplied equals quantity demanded at $19,000 received by the worker, $20,000 paid by the employer. If the employer pays the tax we get that result with a wage of $19,000.
Switch to the third. We get the same result with a wage of $19,500.
Think of it as the employer handing over an envelope full of money to the employee. The government takes a thousand dollars out of the envelope. It doesn’t matter to either employer or employee if the money is taken out of the envelope just before the employer hands it over or just after. Or $500 before and $500 after.
But as most people report the effect of a tax, the first version is a tax on the worker, the second version on the employer, the third version split between both. Who actually bears how much of the burden of the tax depends on details of the market–the relative elasticity of supply and demand. But the result is the same in all three cases.
Generalize the example and you should realize that the standard figures on who pays how much of a tax don’t tell you what you actually want to know.
I note, by the way, that Adam Smith understood this point nearly two hundred and fifty years ago. He didn’t have an adequate theory so couldn’t do a good job of figuring out what the effect of various taxes was, but he made it entirely clear that it wasn’t simply a question of who handed over the money–that a tax changed the equilibrium set of prices and wages, and that change had to be taken account of.
DavidFriedman is quite right. There’s a vast empirical literature which shows that corporate tax cuts do increase investment.
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-11-17/yes-a-corporate-tax-cut-would-increase-investment
This is pretty settled science at this point.
Real investment or “our inventories increased because we couldn’t sell anything” investment. Economists sometimes use the term in a way that has absolutely nothing to do with the standard use of the term.
The answer is in both Tyler Cowen’s article, and in the underlying paper he’s drawing from (available here http://faculty.tuck.dartmouth.edu/images/uploads/faculty/jonathan-lewellen/Investment_and_cashflow.pdf ).
Furthermore, the paper illustrates the effect is highly disproportionate:
What this means is that AAPL and GOOG will likely not increase investment a lot, but companies without such large cash hoards (e.g. manufacturers, service industry) will invest significantly.
Bravo.
While reading this post and the previous one, I was thinking of this post by Garett Jones on the Chamley-Judd theorem.
Also this one by Casey Mulligan:
Maybe the basic econ answer is wrong for some reason, but it’s worth establishing first what that answer is.
Serperating workers and capitalists is a false distinction, and the same one that Marx made. You can raise the material well being of workers by turning them into profitable capitalists (the qualifier is what makes it hard), which makes it no longer impossible to do what Garrett Jones says (though difficult, and perhaps impractical).
Excellent comment; thank you for writing it.
It just occurred to me that I actually used a book of yours in a college economic class — Law’s Order, I think it was, and I enjoyed that too. I should re-read it.
I don’t suppose you have any book recommendations for economic theory?
Read David’s price theory text, free online in the link. Or for a shorter and more accessible version his Hidden Order is also excellent. It’s basically a popularization of his textbook. I loved Law’s Order, too. It was my introduction to a lot of important ideas.
I learned price theory from Steven Landsburg’s Price Theory textbook, also excellent. I still go back to reference it frequently. Landsburg’s non-academic books are also great for learning some economic theory, particularly The Armchair Economist. If you want to take a deep dive, just pick up all the titles by both authors and start reading.
Indeed, the corporate tax rate is a tax on corporate investment in general — including endowments, pension funds, etc.
But it is also a tax on corporations vs. pass through sole proprietorships, partnerships, etc. As someone who is loath to see the Main Street economy completely swallowed up by corporations, I favor some penalty for adding the extra layer of indirection. And as the biggest corporations wield government like power, I want the corporate income tax to be progressive — which it currently isn’t.
But there is another reason to keep a corporate income tax: accounting. The income tax works (aka is “voluntary”) because people and organizations report on each other. GM’s tax deduction is Joe Sixpack’s taxable salary. Get rid of the corporate tax, and the incentive to pay employees — especially executives — under the table grows high.
I oppose the Fair Tax for similar reasons.
The big problem with high corporate tax rates is that multinationals can move profits overseas through accounting magic. My preferred solution is to make tariff rates the same as domestic tax rates. Then the multinationals can book their profits as they see fit with little tax impact.
Excellent comment, David. I would add that there is a third glaring error in the original post. The general income of the median American has increased when adjusted for inflation, benefits, taxes and transfers, household size (more single and smaller households now) and immigration (the 40 million immigrants are pulling down the average) by somewhere between 40 and 60%. Not 3%.
I will gladly supply links if anybody else hasn’t already (I haven’t finished reading the comments). However, Scott’s initial post is based upon an error.
That said, I see little or no value in the tax changes either. But let’s all get our foundations correct
Thanks for settings this straight. I love Scott’s wit and the general quality of the stuff here.
Whenever Scott writes stuff that seems off, the cognitive dissonance is killing me.
I could tattoo this on my forehead for the next debate on taxes:
When people, who produce goods and services, receive more money in return, there will be more goods and services.
Scott: is there a reason you’re wilfully ignoring that corporations only get temporarily richer, and that the money flowing into them eventually flows through to people? (Rule of thumb I use is two-thirds return to labour, one-third return to capital. Maybe the economists have those fractions to better precision than I do these days, references welcome.)
It’s not hard. Unless understanding it leads to conclusions other than “Sorry, I’m still right”, I guess.
2/3 to labour, 1/3 to capital sounds consistent with the literature I am aware of. For example, this paper suggests 45-75%. On a slightly different note, another paper suggests this burden is not disproportionately shouldered by high income earners.
I don’t think he’s ignoring that. He’s asking in what way is that better than giving the identical amount of money to people directly, for example by cutting the income tax instead of the corporate tax. Then the money would flow to people instantly instead of “eventually”. What is the value-add of routing it through a corporation first and is that value-add of a large enough magnitude to outweigh the time-value of money, the uncertainties involved in trying to grow the economy, and the lack of guarantees about how much of the money will eventually reach any particular demographic?
US corporate taxes are way, way higher than everyone else of relevance, and it’s been that way for a long time. The current corporate tax rate is simply dumb, and cutting it would be bipartisan in a sensible world. It actually is bipartisan in many other countries, most of which charge somewhere in the ballpark of half what the US does.
Also, last I looked at the numbers, both the House and Senate versions lowered taxes on poor people a fair bit, while doing essentially nothing for the rich. One of them actually *raised* taxes on one of the high-income brackets. So it seems like a big chunk of the money is doing exactly what a “Just give money to poor people” plan would do.
I’m not a US tax expert, and I haven’t dug into the details of this bill. I’m sure there’s nuances I’ll hate – there usually are. But the broad strokes seem pretty sensible to me, if you’re going to cut taxes at all.
Let’s be charitable to the Republicans for a second (I know, charitable to the outgroup), and consider the stated goals of this plan.
The goal of this policy, alongside the corresponding “free money to corporations” is to bring corporations back to the USA. Rather than incorporating in Ireland and keeping their money abroad, these policies are (supposedly, if taken charitably) designed to bring the money back into the USA: for Americans, domestic money is better than foreign money, even if much of it ends up in the hands of the wealthy.
I don’t know whether the tax bill will actually accomplish this, but this is a stated intent.
The other thing the tax bill does is double the standard deduction, from $6,350 to $12,700, and eliminate the personal exemption ($4,150 in 2018). This is a 20% increase in the amount you can deduct if you’re taking the standard deduction, which poor families disproportionately do. This could conceivably result in a decent chunk of money back in the pockets of poor families.
I don’t support the bill on other grounds (specifically the pass-through tax changes and failure to push through the income bracket changes), but these two changes don’t seem obviously or necessarily bad.
They aren’t. The nominal top marginal rate is, but that’s not the same thing.
They are. The middle marginal rate is 39%.
https://www.irs.gov/publications/p542#en_US_201609_publink1000257885
I pay it, it’s real.
That chart’s insane. Not the idea that it goes up to 39% in some parts. But that it bounces around considerably. If I was doing engineering analysis, I’d describe it as “ringing” subsequent to a single impulse input or something.
In his second term, Obama proposed that “the corporate tax rate would be reduced to 28% from 35%, with a lower rate of 25% for manufacturing firms”, so corporate tax cuts ARE bipartisan.
http://www.nytimes.com/2013/07/31/us/politics/obsma-offers-to-cut-corporate-tax-rate-as-part-of-jobs-deal.html
The reason I didn’t comment on the main post is that I don’t disagree about the Republicans. They’re terrible; Trump was supposed to be different and here he is being just another gallon of swamp water.
I’m glad you’ve come around to tax cuts being different from huge government programs like “end world hunger”, though.
…it still puts more money in the hands of people who need it than just giving them the money would.
Should this be less money?
Why in the Φ hells would Moloch care about poverty? Poor people don’t create self-perpetuating power systems, or they wouldn’t be poor anymore.
Tax policy is not about what people want. It’s not about signalling. Tax policy is how government creates more of itself. (Government that creates less of itself has already died out and has trouble spontaneously generating again in an environment were all the free energy is consumed by existing life)
That politicians need to get reelected, and the party system, and all the other visible problems are simply a characteristic of the particular self-reinforcing process that evolved from the American Revolution. That a self-reinforcing system would dominate at some point is trivial, because any system that doesn’t reinforce itself will eventually lose to the one that does so most effectively in that particular niche.
I don’t know how to solve the problem, but the simple solutions work about as well as using foxes and disease to remove rabbits from Australia; they will add problems of their own and only result in the system making the smallest change to become resistant to that particular intervention. (See also: The aftermath The French Revolution, which used noble ideals and a democratic inspiration to overthrow the monarchy and install a brand new … dictatorship. Or the Russian Revolution of 1917, which overthrew the Czarist regime using populist values and created a series of somewhat different authoritarian regimes, all of which followed their own incentive gradient, and none of which had an incentive gradient that cared about what was good.
I think that maybe a handful of people (seasteaders, most likely) might be able to generate a system of governance that avoids evolving for a longer time and has incentive gradients that work. I don’t think that any such system can ever become large and popular, because it must necessarily be optimizing for other things.
So how did the Canadians shrink their government?
Bond market pressure. There was real fear from about 1993-1996 that we might not be able to finance our deficits any more, which could lead to going full Zimbabwe in the worst case. So, Chretien took an axe to everything to prove he was serious. (Naturally, the biggest axe was to transfers to lower levels of government, because he doesn’t get any flak for cutting provincial spending, and because they can’t do anything about it, but he did cut program spending substantially as well.)
He also pulled a trick where he had the Finance Minister systematically under-estimate the revenue for the coming year and then based spending based on those numbers. It’s a lot easier to cut spending if you claim to have less money than you actually do have.
Although I don’t doubt you argued with some position you once heard from one kind of socialist, I don’t think the majority have a special attachment to expropriating things through social programs and complicated bureaucratic schemes like many libertarians would seem to believe. If you want to skip the state and just do Robin-Hood-style direct transfers (or anything in between) it’s not gonna be the left that’s standing in your way…
I want to push back on this. It’s true that the left no longer gets excited about nationalizing the automotive industry, but historically, most of the left didn’t want to nationalize/expropriate everything, just “the commanding heights” of the economy. In the 1950s, that meant the big classic manufacturing entities, like the steel, automotive, and chemical industries. Today, though, those industries aren’t the commanding heights. the commanding heights today are education, medicine, and finance, and guess what things the modern left is most concerned about controlling? I don’t think the left’s basic impulses have change nearly as much as you think, they’ve just shifted targets.
Alternative explanation: the left wants to nationalize things that they feel should be run as a universal service?
Corbynistas want to re-nationalize the railways, which are far from the commanding heights of the economy, but do feel like something that should be a universal service to many leftists.
When it comes to the commanding heights of the economy, the universal service they’re trying to grab is “good jobs for everyone” (or for the interest groups they care about, depending on your position). Given that we’ve seen where this ends (a Soviet model, where the raw materials are worth more than the finished goods), I think it’s a good idea to stop them from nationalizing the “commanding heights of the economy”. Or really any part of the economy that isn’t experiencing a serious market failure (e.g. insurance that is subject to adverse selection) or requires input of everyone to be legitimate, but that’s my centre-left talking.
In the case of health insurance in the U.S., the adverse selection is produced, mandated, by the government regulation, specifically the requirement that everyone pay the same price independent of state of health when the insurance is purchased. Also the limit on price difference with age, which makes insurance a bad deal for the young, a good deal for the old. Both seller and buyer have the information, but the seller is forbidden from using it.
The other examples I have of insurance with adverse selection are outliving your savings insurance (old age pensions), unemployment insurance, and screwing up your life/having your life screwed up insurance (welfare).
But reading your response, I think I was wrong to view them as market failures per se. It seems clear that in each case, more information transfer to the seller actually fixes the supposed market failure. Just at the cost of results that many people (including myself) would consider immoral. I’ll remember to asterisk those next time I talk about insurance and market failure.
It does seem if there isn’t market failure per se (in that I’m not sure improving these would leave no one worse off), there’s a great lot of market stupidity (in that people might plausibly hope that the market could give less ridiculous outcomes0 in the US health system.
1. Everything could be cheaper if people could make a credible promise not to sue (for three reasons: less malpractice insurance, less defensive medicine, and less defensive hiring of specialists to meet ridiculous and US-only “standards of care” requirements that help only in lawsuits, not patient outcomes).
2. Insurance companies don’t want to pay, so make doctors (who presumably have better things to do) jump through ridiculous paperwork hoops. I think Scott at one point mentioned that this can work and once him and his colleagues realized what they were doing wrong, their revenue doubled. Canadian doctors seem to have a much easier time dealing with the state insurance company.
3. Hospitals (video link; discussion of Singapore) respond to increased competition with increased signalling and bells and whistles, instead of lower prices.
It seems like most countries get around all of this with a strong coordination mechanism of some sort, while the US mostly leaves the pot to boil, while occasionally ineffectually (and contradictorily) stirring it.
I don’t disagree,but that’s because I think that’s a distinction without difference. they wanted universal provision of essential manufacturing goods 50 years ago too.
The left of the 1950s wanted to give people free cars, free steel, and free chemicals?
Guess which three things are hard for consumers to make informed choices about, but easy for suppliers to bamboozle people about? We live in interesting times because the commanding heights of the economy coincide with the kind of goods that are poor fit for simplistic free-market individual-choice models. The command economy is dead, the libertarian alternative is none too healtthy.
the commanding heights today are education, medicine, and finance, and guess what things the modern left is most concerned about controlling
Are you sure you didn’t work backward from your conclusion there? How does the “commanding heights” not include tech, for example?
Your point would be much more apt if there wasn’t a concerted effort on the progressive side to regulate tech.
I’m no tax expert, and certainly no Republican, but corporate taxes don’t seem very sensible from a utilitarian perspective, and I’m confused as to why Scott is so vehemently against them being cut.
Let’s say I and a few buddies gather in a group and decide to make something which we will sell to put a little extra money in our pockets. One buddy, being very formal, writes up a contract for us to sign. We promise our labor to the group in order to make the thing in exchange for money.
Unfortunately, we live in a world with a state, so the king steps in and taxes this money. This would be called an “income tax”, and since it’s not in the category of perfectly efficient taxes (Omnisciently planned Pigouvian taxes or LVTs), it’s associated with a “dead weight loss” which is just fancy economic talk for the worst thing imaginable to a utilitarian: a non-utility-maximizing arrangement.
Now the king also says “and since you guys are in a group, you have to pay another tax on this money”, but since this tax is the second tax on the same money, not the first, we’ll call it a “corporate tax”. And Scott seems to think this second tax, with the same dead weight losses, is good, because we decided one of my friends in this group was extremely crucial to making the product (either because he took on the most risk, had an unsubstitutable skill, etc), and thus agreed to give him the most money, so he gets hit the hardest by this tax.
This makes sense in prehistoric caveman logic, where if someone in the tribe gained too many resources, he might use those resources against you, thus it’s in your incentive to make sure he doesn’t gain those resources even at great cost to the tribe. But to a utilitarian, I wouldn’t expect such arguments.
Furthermore, what I find even stranger, is the implicit equation of “not taxing people” with “society is loosing something”. It’s not clear that society is loosing anything, as taxation, even perfect taxation, is zero sum. The money not taken via taxes is simply money that goes back into people’s pockets, that they can spend as they wish. If you’re going to imply that society is at a loss for taxes not collected, then you need to show that those taxes would have gone to satisfy people’s preferences better than what those people would have voluntarily chosen to spend it on themselves. Simply assuming that taxes are going to be used in such a manner is erroneous.
The basic argument for corporate taxes is that they prevent tax deferral. And this is a bigger deal than it sounds like.
If corps flowed 100% of their profits through to shareholders then they’d be unnecessary, but they don’t, and retained earnings would be untaxed in a world without corp taxes. This means that any investor who has already maxed out their shelters would just incorporate, stash all their investments in the corp, and have them growing tax-free. Yes, they have to pay taxes at the time of withdrawal, but tax deferred is tax avoided, so it dramatically lowers their rates*.
Retained earnings invested within the company should probably be taxed at some point, and that’s even before you start exploiting it to make up tax dodges(and any financial planner or accountant with a week of experience could make up a dozen tax dodges before breakfast on a plan like this)
* – For a simple example, consider a $100 investment that doubles annually and is held for two years, in a world with a 50% income tax. If the money is taxed annually, it grows by a net of 50% each year, so your $100 becomes $150 and then $225. If you only pay tax at the end, your investment becomes $200 and then $400, and a 50% tax is levied on the $300 gain, or $150 total, leaving you with $250. In essence, the tax levied in the first year is money that’s unable to compound further in the investor’s hands, so the net rate on “second-generation” income is 100%.
The solution to that is to abolish the corporate income tax and require corporations to attribute their income (i.e. profit–revenue net of costs) to their stockholders, to be taxed as ordinary income.
When you sell the stock, your capital gain is the actual capital gain (hopefully inflation adjusted) minus the corporate income you have already been taxed on (net of dividends).
Which could lead to the case where a company makes a lot of money one year, but has a very poor outlook, so shareholders owe more income tax on the stock they hold than it can be sold for.
Isn’t the simplest solution just to make dividends distributions tax exempt?
Sure, individuals can sets up a company to avoid the highest marginal personal income tax brackets, but we can forbid that using anti-avoidance laws.
The concern is that we have two simultaneous goals which are difficult to disentangle unless you’re tremendously careful.
1) We want the retained earnings of a business to be subject to a low tax rate when they’re being re-invested in the business.
2) We want market investments held within the business to be subject to basically the same tax rate as if they were held personally.
In Canada, we solve this though a mechanism called “Refundable Dividend Tax On Hand”(RDTOH) – basically, the difference between personal and business tax rates is charged as a separate extra tax on passive corporate investments, and that tax is refunded when dividends are paid to shareholders. It’s an anti-deferral mechanism that doesn’t increase the ultimate tax rate, but does front-load it. (Unfortunately, the system is incredibly fiddly, and small mismatches between the corporate and personal rates happen all the time, but on the whole it works passably well)
I can’t speak to the US, but that’s how trust taxation works in Canada(including things like mutual funds, which are legally structured as trusts). Setting up all corps as flow-throughs is nice on paper, but I worry about how those taxes would be distributed in practice.
– How do you make foreign shareholders pay? You can’t do it by the traditional method of dividend withholding taxes, because there’s no actual distribution to withhold.
– What do you do with an investor who owns the shares for only part of the year? In a mutual fund you can easily figure out what the investments did because they’re always 100% liquid and the only cashflows are explicitly stated buys/sells/dividends, but in a corporation that’s not the case. A guy who buys the stock for a few months in Q1 is now on the hook for taxes liable due to a huge profit in Q4, without actually being an owner in Q4.
– Traditionally, what you expect to see in cases of predictable cashflows to owners is the underlying price of the stock + the expected cashflow from the one-time event(a dividend date, etc.) adding up. Since in this case the cashflow is negative, that means you would expect the price of the share to spike on the ex-tax date, which means low-income people could easily buy in on April 14, sell on April 16, take a trivial tax hit, and enjoy a big income bump. In other words, you’re encouraging short-term stock speculation as a get-rich-quick scheme among the poor. I see no possible way for that to backfire.
– A lot of companies have multiple classes of publicly-traded shares. How do you equitably divide up the gains between the share classes? On a go-forward basis you can put it in the prospectus, and in a case where management is genuinely not beholden to anyone then it’ll probably be divided fairly, but closely-held family firms that trade publicly often do a dual-class structure to ensure control is held by the family even if they only own a small part of the equity of the firm. Will firms like that distribute their gains fairly, or will it be used as another tool for the family to fleece the public?
Sorry, this seems like one of those ideas that’s really clever, and would work in a simpler economy. But modern tax-avoidance practice and financial theory has gotten too good to allow something like this to work properly.
The reason I personally don’t find this argument very compelling is that it’s premised on the idea that someone not paying as much taxes as they otherwise could is a bad thing. I don’t see how that follows.
The two points I made previously (corporate taxes are a compounded dead weight loss, and not taxing someone isn’t necessarily costing society anything) still seem to hold.
Silly question, but if you had a flat income tax rate for individuals, would tax deferral mean much of anything?
In the case you showed above, you’ve only demonstrated that taxing more often results in more revenue – it’s no different from interest compounding monthly vs. daily.
Lets look at taxes paid though. In your first example taxes paid are $50, then $75 for a total of $125. In your second example taxes paid are $150. So you have a situation where the individual is richer by $25 AND the government has $25 more in revenue AND YOU CONCLUDE THAT THIS IS A NEGATIVE OUTCOME.
Corporations are not just a group of people working together; that’s a partnership. Corporations also have limited liability; they have special legal protections. While I don’t know if corporate income tax is the best approach to accomplish this, it does not seem obviously unreasonable for governments to raise revenue by charging something in exchange for those special legal protections.
Oh, and the criticism in this reply of one of your points should not be taken to imply endorsement of any of the points not explicitly criticized in this reply. You seem to make other mistakes as well, but that was the one I felt like commenting on before going to bed.
Limited liability only cuts in when a corporation goes bankrupt, so the cost to claimants is only the amount still owed at that point. If you add up all of the amount owed by bankrupt corporations each year, do you think it comes to a tenth the amount of corporate taxes paid? A hundredth? A thousandth?
And that’s an overstatement of the cost, because contracted for debts already include a risk premium reflecting the possibility of bankruptcy. It’s only uncollected tort damages that should count.
So the ancap tries to infer the value of limited liability from first principles instead of observing what people are willing to pay for it? Interesting.
Makes sense. You can’t easily measure it by itself – there’s no business that’s simultaneously incorporated and not incorporated, and there are both costs and benefits of incorporation that are totally unrelated to limited liability.
Analogies are made to simplify relationships. Obviously corporations are more than just a group of people. They have names, can own things, etc.
The question is: is my analogy invalid because of limited liability? I don’t see why.
A zero percent corporate rate, like a zero percent capital taxation rate, might be ideal in economic theory, but in practice having such a low rate would create enormous opportunities for tax arbitrage that would almost certainly prove problematic.
Not if corporate income is attributed to the stockholders.
1. Wouldn’t it be very complicated to inform each stockholder of his tax liability?
2. So long as the corporation retains the income, aren’t they the one with the capability to pay the tax on it?
3. Does it matter much in the end, as long as the same income isn’t taxed twice?
(Sorry if I’m asking too many newbie questions.)
I attacked Friedman’s idea above, but I’ll steelman it a bit here.
1) Not at all. If you own stocks, you’re already getting an annual tax slip telling you how much you earned in dividends. This could just be added to that.
2) In principle, but encouraging distributions instead of retained earnings is a stated goal for many tax theorists, so I doubt they’d be too worried by pushing corps to declare dividends.
3) This really, really depends on the details.
On 1. This is already done for partnerships. The system exists and is used for “companies” like Ferrellgas.
Dealing with a K-1 is a bit more complicated than dealing with a 1099-DIV, but it’s not enough worse to reject the idea.
Why would it prove problematic?
This seems like an argument for simplifying the tax code, not raising (or maintaining) corporate taxes.
Aside from the near-infinite marginal rate right at $100,000 or wherever? Perhaps not.
This is a pretty important point, and I wish people would understand it better. There are a couple of things going on here, so let’s unpack.
First, suppose there is a marginal tax rate schedule. If I pass a bill that reduces marginal tax rates (in general with very little restriction – at each dollar value the marginal tax rate can be reduced by any amount, or left as is if we don’t wish to cut at that precise point), then the total reduction in taxes is by necessity (weakly) increasing in income. Because if you cut the marginal tax rate on the k-th dollar, everyone earning at least $k gets that reduction, but those earning less do not get any benefit from that particular change. Mechanically, higher income earners get more $ benefit from tax cuts than lower income earners because they pay far more tax.
There is a way of getting around this – to make sure only those earning up to K benefit i.e. the higher income earners don’t benefit, claw the tax break back from them by increasing tax rates above K. But recall that by cutting marginal tax rates up to K, the people who benefit the most in $ are those earning just below K. (For example, in Scott’s suggestion, this is the person at the 80% percentile who earns $75k, currently pays about $12k in income taxes and $6k in FICA taxes. If we halve their income tax, they benefit to the tune of $6k).
If we want to make sure the people above K don’t benefit at all, we need to have a lump sum tax of the full benefit for those at K, immediately above i.e. a lump sum tax / an infinite marginal tax rate. Needless to say, this is hugely distortionary – anyone earning in the interval about K would be able to keep more dollars total by cutting back their hours. (For example, taking state taxes into account, combined marginal tax rates are already around 40% at this point currently, so anyone earning up to $85k would keep more by cutting back to under $75k). This is obviously horribly inefficient, results in a substantial reduction in earnings for a substantial number of people, and also loses the government a dramatic amount of additional revenue for the work that is now foregone.
If doing that gets ruled out as ridiculous, then the next closest thing to Scott’s proposition is just to increase marginal tax rates in the region above K. And to do so reasonably substantially, so the benefits taper off pretty quickly. But in practice, if you raise tax rates too much (e.g. above a current 40% effective marginal rate), the revenue gains become pretty small fairly quickly – at some point Laffer Curve style effects kick in, and even as one merely gets close the amount of deadweight loss per dollar of taxation raised gets very large.
(Personally, I reject the notion that the most relevant criterion to use to evaluate a tax change is its progressivity. It is not even particularly clear what this criterion is meant to mean when evaluating tax cuts by those who laud it. Dollars of relief given? (You may as well admit you oppose general tax cuts). The proportion of the total tax paid by any quantile of income earners? (In that case, I believe the GOP bill is progressive)).
To expand on that …
If you cut taxes in half for everyone making less than $100,000, you are also cutting in half the taxes on the first $100,000 of income for people making more than $100,000–that’s how a graduated tax system works.
Now consider someone making $110,000. The first $100,000 is now being taxed at (say) an average rate of 15% instead of 30%, reducing total tax on it by $15,000. To avoid cutting the total tax on that taxpayer you would have to tax the final $10,000 at a rate of 150%. But if you do that he won’t earn that final $10,000, since doing so makes him poorer not richer.
Generalize the argument to everyone above $100,000 and you will see that you can’t use $100 billion to cut in half the taxes of the bottom 80% unless you sharply increase the tax rates on income above $100,000.
There seems to have been an argument in the past over whether Scott’s claim to be bad at math is true or not. There is a good deal of evidence against, but this appears to be at least a little evidence in favor.
I was actually assuming that the suggestion was to halve the tax bill only of people under the cutoff and leave those above it completely unchanged. Either way, it has the look of a spur-of-the-moment idea that got written down without much in the way of further thought.
But wouldn’t that mean that someone making $99K a year makes $99K, but someone making $100K a year actually makes $70K a year? That would obviously be a huge disincentive to make more or to pay your employees more.
That was my point. To get that result you need a tax rate above a hundred percent in the range above the cutoff–in the limiting case just above the cutoff, an infinite tax rate, as Paul pointed out.
C’mon people, read him with a tiny bit of charity. He obviously meant something along the lines of halving the tax on each dollar of income below $100,000 or something along those lines.
If that is what he meant, then he’s taken the completely wrong approach to estimating how much it would cost to deliver such a tax cut. The conceptual error involved there is sufficiently substantial that assuming that is what he meant seems less charitable.
Also, suppose that this is plan – halve marginal tax rates under 100k – were proposed. Who gets the most $ benefit? Those earning $100k or more, of course, including those stinking 1% folk. Who would get very little? That substantial share who already pay almost no income tax. My guess is that Nancy Pelosi et al. would label this as “tax cuts for the rich” too.
No, by any measure this primarily benefits the less wealthy if you count payroll taxes, which you should.
Handwaving – top quintile pays 70% of total federal taxes, bottom 80% pays 30%. The 30% gets cut in half. So for a majority of money to go to the top quintile this tax cut needs to cut their taxes by a factor of 0.2 or so (70*0.2 ~ 30/2). The mean top quintile income was $265k according to the same link so that’s flatly impossible. (If taxes were flat, then their taxes would be cut by 0.5*100k/265k = 0.18; the progessivity of the income tax combined with the extreme skewness of the incomes of the top quintile will make the true cut much less.)
The word “substantially” is doing too much work in that question. If there existed a set of policies that could plausibly get through congress which everybody agreed in advance they were sure would raise GDP substantially, we probably would have already passed those policies.
This bill would be worth passing if it were likely to raise GDP even just a little bit compared with not passing the bill. So…do you have a survey of economists on that question?
That doesn’t seem like a fair summary of what the CEOs were asked or what they answered. Specifically, the claim that they would expect only to “increase shareholder dividends” is NOT from a survey of CEOs, it’s a handwavy summary of what one specific CEO (who might have paid for the placement) wrote in an obscure linkedin blogpost. In other words, this “forbes contributor” author had a view he wanted to express, so he found a CEO willing to express that view.
As for the info that WAS based on a survey, it seems like CEOs quite predictably don’t know what this bill will do for them until it actually passes, including whatever additional compromises are needed to get it passed and whatever follow-up measures are taken going forward that mitigate/improve/destroy whatever policy updates this bill ends up producing. CEOs have a longer time horizon than a single year. The objectively correct answer to the sort of question they were asked is always to shrug and say “I dunno, we’ll have to wait and see”. Heck, even if they were pretty sure these policies would help their firm, they would still have little incentive to say so and some pretty powerful incentive not to say so. (You don’t get to stay CEO by alienating half your customer base for no reason.)
(There’s also the problem that what CEOs think their existing firm might do is irrelevant to whether the tax plan helps, but we can set that aside for now.)
Last but not least, regarding this bit:
The “Forbes contributor network” is a thousand-ish unpaid and unedited bloggers churning out content. What they write is not an official opinion of Forbes – it says that right at the top of the page.
If by “I’m right” you mean you have backed off from your original position that the tax bill was a waste of money great enough to solve US homelessness and provide free college to every US citizen, to the position that the tax bill is bad on net, then maybe you are right. Although even this isn’t clear, as you aren’t arguing that the tax bill is worse than status quo, just that it is worse than other potential bills that could exist. Obviously this is true. But you are seriously moving the goalpost if you claim that “the tax bill could be better” is the same argument you made on the last post.
Also, please justify your implied assumption that any good changes to the tax code involve cutting taxes on the poor. According to your own figures, the top 20% of people pay 85-95% of taxes. So what is your ideal level? Especially when you consider that ~45% of Americans pay no income taxes (Tax Policy Center). The tax code is already extremely progressive, and taking it as a given that it should be even more progressive is not up to your usual standards. That is the type of question economists debate endlessly because it is HARD. If you want to contribute to that debate, you are going to have to do better than this. All your surveys of CEOs and quoting of Forbes is just dodging the meat of the issue.
I repeat my claim that you are mind-killed on this topic. I love reading your blog and I don’t say this to cause trouble. But it takes time and multiple, consistent refutations to get someone to reconsider a received opinion. This is one. PLEASE try to start fresh on this issue and reconstruct your priors. “What do you think you know, and how do you think you know it?” You still have a lot of work to do if you want to answer this question.
I agree with David Friedman and some others. It seems you are going with a very simplistic understanding of how taxes work which doesn’t live up to your usual standards of thought.
I was surprised how lopsided the economist responses to that poll were. My usual experience is that economists never agree on anything.
Reading their comments, it does seem like they’re imagining the results in very different ways. Markus Brunnermeier was uncertain, but said “It is more likely that GDP will be somewhat higher.” I guess that’s not ‘significant’ to him though? But then there’s Robert Hall (also uncertain) who says “Though there is merit in cutting the corp tax and other capital taxes, with no other changes in policy, the fed gov will collapse.” I think he might be getting away from rigorous economic theory there.
I’m still a fan of this tax bill. My own taxes will go down, they’ll be simpler (won’t have to itemize anymore), and it’s a step towards eliminating the distortion of the home mortgage deduction. I have no idea what the effect of the corporate tax cut is, but i’m optimistic that it will cause *some* sort of economic stimulus. I’m sure this isn’t the *optimal* tax bill, but it’s better than the status quo.
Less charitably, I notice a lot of the people complaining that it’s going to “take from the poor and give to the rich” are extremely upper-middle class people who benefit massively by deducting the state taxes on their upper-six figure salaries. People like that will get a tax hike, not the working poor.
This is a partisan tax bill. Like all partisan tax bills it seeks to slay the opposition’s sacred cows while feeding the home team cows the best organic GM free grass available. The important point is that partisan tax policy proposals like this one have nothing to do with efficiently and fairly funding government operations.
Thats said, I think it’s pretty clear the corporate income tax should be eliminated completely. To make it revenue neutral, the special tax rate for capital gains would also be eliminated and the upper tax bracket should be adjusted to make up any difference.
The federal corporate tax system is a sham. Our rate is far above the OECD average but we have a lot of loopholes. Loopholes favor large corporations who can afford tax compliance divisions over small corporations who cannot, it incentivizes moving operations outside of the US instead of investment in the US, and it’s hugely inefficient. Focusing on personal income taxes is much better – whatever profits a corporation makes will eventually hit a person and be subject to taxation.
The GoP bill doesn’t do that, but just because it’s a bad bill doesn’t mean that reform isn’t necessary or wise.
But more than that there are a few principles in keep mind:
– There are only two ways to allocate resources – by fiat or through markets (or a combination of both).
– When you subsidize something you get more of it – even if that extra portion is wasted – along with price inflation. See education and healthcare in particular.
If you lower corporate tax below personal tax, you incentivise individuals to set themselves up as paper corporations.
Fixing this loophole with damaging genuine one person businesses is not trivial. (IR35 is a code used by Her Britannic Majesty’s Customs and Revenue, and the whole saga has been dragging on for nearly 20 years).
That’s easily avoided by setting dividend tax rates properly. More often, things like that are done these days to avoid regulation, not tax.
I’d like a very low corporate tax offset by making dividends and capital gains taxed like normal income (although still indexing capital gains to inflation).
Yes. When not trying to score partisan points, economists are nearly universally in agreement that corporate taxes are inefficient and should be eliminated. Most importantly, corporations can’t pay taxes and we don’t really know the incidence of the tax. Who actually pays it? Nobody knows, but the possibilities are customers (higher prices), employees (lower wages), or shareholders (lower dividends). Well, if you want to tax customers, tax customers. If you want to tax employees, tax employees. If you want to tax shareholders, tax shareholders. But don’t tax corporations and pretend you’re not taxing anybody.
There are only a few problems with this. 1) If you eliminate the corporate tax, then it’s probably wise to eliminate the special tax treatment of dividends and capital gains. 2) You don’t want corporations investing for their shareholders with retained earnings because they can do so in a tax-advantaged way. The solution is to impute the annual change in retained earnings to the shareholders and tax them on it. 3) It has been pointed out that non-profits with huge endowments currently use their tax-free status to invest and earn money on their investments tax-free. Corporate taxes at least give the government some slice of that. But the solution is to remove tax-exemption of investment income from non-profits. (Charities and churches and universities and such would still be able to collect donations on a tax-free basis, but no longer allowed to invest that money and earn investment income on it tax-free.)
While I don’t know enough to defend or condemn the bill as a whole, I do take issue with Scott’s suggestion to lower taxes on the poor and middle class. Given that the about 50% of Americans currently pay 0% income tax, Scott’s suggestion of lowering their taxes at the federal level is impossible. Now, to be fair, one could still use the theoretical amount of money that would be spent on the tax cuts as a giant welfare program for those (such as myself) who pay no income taxes now, but this should be explicitly stated. It seems likely to me that whatever effect lowering taxes has, it would be different – maybe better, maybe worse, but certainly different – than increasing welfare for any particular group of people. Thus, his rather uncharacteristically disrespectful description of those who see this tax bill as helpful for the poor as morons seems to me to be disappointingly inaccurate and overconfident.
Highly misleading figure:
if the CEOs are lying and …the economists are wrong and… – then the good thing that happens is that poor and middle-class people have more money.
…which is the same thing that would have happened if you had just lowered the taxes on the poor and middle-class directly, you moron. It’s also what would happen if we spent it on welfare for the poor, on health care for the middle class.
Really, how can you give such an obviously stupid simplification, Scott? The poor getting employment is the same as them getting an extra $100 per year because both of them simply amount to “having more money”? (Note: I am not assuming that tax-cuts will necessarily improve employment; I am pointing out your mischaracterization of your hypothetical worst case scenario).
And for the record, here is Tyler Cowen, who is far more left/progressive leaning than you are:
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/12/trumponomics-fact-novel-neglect-peril.html
I’m genuinely trying to figure out if the last few posts were an ideological turing test of some sort.
On one hand, what Scott wrote about how dehumanization is claiming someone’s arguments aren’t worth being refuted resonated with me.
On the other, it’s precisely because Scott’s arguments are usually so nuanced and careful to not misrepresent his sources that I am having so much difficulty taking the last few posts seriously.
In both the ‘against overgendering’ and the ‘against republican tax cut’ he seems to have unusually poor arguments (conclusions may be correct, but many other commentators have pointed out the major discrepancies between what his sources actually say, and what either his summary or the conclusions he makes from them imply they say).
It’s also curious that the first time he makes two arguments of what the average commentator believes is of significantly lower than usual quality, it happens to be on two political issues with conclusions appealing to opposite sides of the political spectrum.
Can someone advise me on how I should proceed?
On one hand I predict with 50% chance that Scott will admit he has been trolling us in some form, on the other hand I agree with Scott in earlier posts that accusing someone of trolling instead of addressing their arguments directly is discouraged for good reason in a forum such as SSC which places such a high premium on intellectual charity.
I don’t assume it’s trolling.
But I can imagine Scott, for some emotional reason, wanting to make passionate and not very thoroughly thought out arguments on several issues and deciding to minimize the fallout by doing so on both sides of the usual political divide.
I should add that I have no opinion on whether the tax bill is good, bad, or very bad–it’s a complicated issue and I don’t know enough. But Scott’s arguments here are very bad.
I also have no opinion on the substance of his previous post–I don’t think I have ever been sexually harassed, have no idea how often or badly other men are, and have not followed the various criticisms of his arguments carefully enough to judge whether they are any good.
I just look at this in terms of the track record. Republicans have been trying this “lower taxes to create balanced budgets” thing for a fair few administrations now, and yet they seem to increase the deficit and increase the total amount of debt. That’s what keeps happening. Tax and spend has had better results on that front, because Republicans talk about lowering taxes, cutting programs, and lowering regulations, but they do a lot of the first, a tiny bit of the second, and almost nothing of the third when push comes to shove, so the federal government is still doing tons of stuff but it can’t pay for what it’s doing with taxes anymore. Debt is inevitable. As an explicit strategy, “starve the beast” is an absolute and utter failure and should be completely shelved and removed from libertarian conservative ideology.
The Kennedy and Reagan tax cuts were done in an era when rates were wastefully high, and they did increase revenues substantially(though spending also spiked in those eras, so nothing was done about the deficit). By the time of the Bush tax cuts, rates were low enough that we were on the downslope of the Laffer curve, and a tax cut was a revenue cut.
Well, then maybe the tax cut philosophy was good at the start, but now they’ve succeeded, it’s time to be happy with tax levels as they are. Make savings for the private sector by actually following through on the cutting red tape side of things.
Presume the Republicans are right about supply side economics. The basic conceit is the more money that goes to the wealthy, the more is invested and spent, which stimulates the economy. If true, then lowering taxes on corporations will increase economic growth and provide gains for everyone, a net increase in wealth greater than your alternative (because the poor and individuals invest less), and with less government involvement. Of course, you might make an argument that supply side economics is wrong. But that’s begging the question, presuming supply side economics are wrong to prove they are wrong.
I’m not going to touch whether you’re right or not. That’s not really what gets me. Economics is complicated and a matter on which people may legitimately disagree and I’d love to see you do a deep dive on it. But you see, bad arguments are bad, tautologically. And unconvincing arguments are bad politically.
They’re particularly bad coming out of your mouth right now. You’ve built up a lot of credibility with conservatives for taking their ideas seriously, siding with them when you think they’re right, and attacking the wronger parts of your own tribe. Right now, the Reds control a supermajority of states and most elected Federal institutions. If they are wrong, convincing them their policies are wrong within their own tribal context is probably the best thing you can do to increase utils. And engaging in partisan Daily Show-ism damages your ability to do that.
PS: My alma mater recently sent a letter to its graduate students, informing them that in case of passing the bill they would no longer be required to teach in exchange for their waivers. Instead it would be based on a combination of factors, like need. Their very expensive lawyers and accountants had assured them this would prevent any tax burden from falling on graduate students. As I said in my last post, this effectively solves the problem. I think we can agree ‘universities having a somewhat less robust TA supply’ is a much less likely to destroy higher education than levying a large tax increase on graduate students.
I’d suggest concerned graduate students suggest this solution to their universities. If the administrators get shifty and mumble something about how they can’t afford it, or they need TAs, then… well, my conspiracy theory about their motivations has some more evidence. If they’re relieved and gladly implement it, then I was overly cynical and will… I don’t know, eat something sugary in the hopes of making myself less dour? Any ideas?
No. The basic argument is that the more of the money people produce they are able to keep, the more goods and services will be produced. The argument applies to poor people as well as rich people.
And “more is spent” is a red herring, spawned by pop-Keynesian intuitions–money that the government collects as taxes is spent too.
Before I disagree with you, are you arguing that this is what the average Republican politician believes or the average supply side economist? Because I’m talking about the politicians.
Any competent economist who thinks about the argument.
I don’t know what the average Republican politician believes, but I doubt that “to the wealthy” is part of it. Even if he believes that the effect depends on money going to capitalists, not all capitalists are wealthy and lots of wealthy people are not capitalists.
Okay, could you spell that out for me? Let’s say my utility function is a combination of money earned and free time. Taxes are lowered, giving me an effective increase in money earned per hour of work. Wouldn’t basic economics predict that I modify my behavior to achieve some combination more money and less work? If that’s the logic for everyone, and everyone wants to work less, where does the extra production come from?
There’s two effects. One is the income effect – “I’m rich now, I can afford to be lazy!”. One is the wage effect – “My net hourly pay just went up, so maybe I should work that OT shift after all…”.
How those two balance out is an open question, but either one being dominant is at least plausible, and most people tend to assume that the wage effect will dominate.
I know it’s not your main point, but I’m very curious about “PS: My alma mater recently sent a letter to its graduate students, informing them that in case of passing the bill they would no longer be required to teach in exchange for their waivers. Instead it would be based on a combination of factors, like need.”
What sort of school (private, public) was this, and does the proposed change apply to all departments? At my (public, research-active) university, this would be completely impossible — in STEM, at least, graduate tuition is, for students not working as teaching assistants, real money coming into the university from funding agencies (NSF, NIH especially), and it would be disastrous to waive it. For teaching assistants, it would be disastrous to say “you don’t have to teach” — it’s not like the need for teaching assistants will magically disappear. I can only imagine the policy you’re describing working at a fantastically rich school, but perhaps I’m missing something.
If you actually look at the comments in the IGM poll, a lot of the “disagree” votes are really “tax minutiae don’t affect GDP” not “this tax bill is particularly bad,” because the question asked is whether the tax bill will cause a substantial improvement. When they actually asked about the corporate tax rate in particular, the economists seem to support a corporate income tax rate, at least in that narrow context. What CEOs say they’re going to do is kind of irrelevant; the incidence of a tax (and hence of a tax cut) depends on external factors they do not control. Regulatory capture is bad, but it isn’t that bad (yet). (Also, “dividends to shareholders” is also money in the hands of the middle class, because anyone can own stock, and many publicly owned companies pay quarterly dividends).
Cutting the income tax on the middle class is, well, a good thing, and it is probably more effective at getting money to the middle class than the corporate income tax by a similar amount of total revenue, but you don’t get any benefit if you don’t have a job. Of course, you could argue that middle class spending money causes jobs… but why would we believe these CEOs would build more stores just because people spent more money on their products, when they could just give themselves bonuses? It is most often wrong to think of wealth and income as static distributions. Wealth is constantly being created, consumed, and invested. Over a time scale of more than a few years, the details of how you try to fiddle with the distribution pretty much don’t matter at all compared to structural issues, incentives, and production.
You know all the things you need to know in order to figure out where most of the additional wealth that’s been created the last 50 years has gone. You’ve written about cost disease. Benefits have been going up to pay for increased medical costs. Money that would have been saved and inherited paid for overcosted colleges.
You’ve also written about why the poor seem to stay poor, in spite of how much actual wealth they have. Our standards for what constitutes poverty have changed; many of today’s poor have access to commodities the middle class did not 50 years ago. There’s some fraction of the population for which bringing them out of poverty really is more difficult than “give them some money” (though there are also structural issues with the way we fight poverty now, like welfare cliffs).
edit: to clarify, I think the tax bill is bad, partially because the graduate student thing seems incredibly poorly thought out, partially because it doesn’t do anything about profligate spending and the deficit, partially because the GOP seems to have gotten luck by accident on the corporate tax part, partially because the deduction eliminations seem like political maneuvering rather than good economics, partially because the rest of us could also use a tax cut (you are right that cuts could be flatter, although in absolute terms, the income tax code is so progressive already that any income tax cut will disproportionately benefit the rich), and probably some other reasons I’m missing.
Scott,
To evaluate how good or bad it is to cut corporate rates compared to other rates, you need to discuss the economic incidence of the various taxes. The legal incidence of the taxes is basically irrelevant. This can be a hard question but some economists think the economic incidence of corporate taxes is in fact quite broad and not nearly as concentrated among the “rich” as most people on the internet seem to think. It is worth investigating at least, rather than glossing over.
So the UK has a few tax experiments that you could consider in the light of this discussion:
1. We have massively reduced the corporate tax rate from 30% in 2008 to 19% now – you can check how many of those gains are going to workers and how much additional growth they have generated.
2. We have a cliff edge marginal tax rate at £100,000 where every additional £1 you earn means you forfeit £1 of tax free personal allowance (so effectively 100% tax).
Both of those ideas have been mentioned above and they are both in action, so we have run the experiment for you! The effects might not be quite what some of you were expecting!
I’m seeing a lot of comments that Scott is making a category error by treating tax cuts as a cost, that is, by comparing it to other things that the government “could” do with that money given the will.
I think this is unfair. What Scott’s doing is essentially a moral Fermi estimate. The exact ways that lowering taxes for the government is or is not comparable to lowering income for an individual; the exact limits on the freedom of what the government plausibly “could” do; or the exact macroeconomic effects of all the various “options” Scott is considering… all of these are meaningful but complicated issues. They are each potentially worth discussing, but they should not get in the way of doing the back-of-the-envelope reasoning Scott is using.
Imagine I offered you a choice: I can give you a million bitcoin or make you dictator for life of Inner Mongolia. Probably the one of the first reasonable things you’d do is a naive conversion of both of those things into dollar value. A million bitcoin is worth about 1.5B$ right now; as DFLIM you could plausibly extract .1% GDP of rent (which you could take in the form of improved utility for your subjects if you wanted), so that’s around 300M$/year for a Fermi estimate of 100 years (assuming that your life expectancy rounds up); with a 3% discount rate that means about 100B$.
Both of those calculations are wildly wrong. If you actually tried to sell a million bitcoin, the price would crater; if you hold it, the price will surely not remain steady. If you actually were DFLIM, who the fuck knows what rent you could sustainably extract. And obviously you won’t live for exactly 100 more years, nor is 3% a precise measure of your ideal discount rate. But putting the two things onto a common scale of money, even crudely, at least lets you begin to address the problem. That’s what I think Scott is doing here; and at that stage, even relatively major objections like “tax cuts aren’t a cost” are mere details.
We could simplify the tax code while making it more progressive at the same time. First, merge the FICA taxes into the regular federal income tax. Turn the combination into a single bracket that goes up to 400K or so for an individual. You then have a flat tax for the 99%. Employers could stop keeping track of employee exemptions and just deduct the same rates for everyone. The truly rich can either add some quarterly payments of their own or pay a big bill in April of the next year.
As for the personal exemption, EIC, etc., replace it with a citizen dividend. Now you get a nice bridge from welfare to work and being a small time employer has become greatly simplified. This could change the dynamics of our permanent underclass quite nicely.
I’ve been pushing the idea for the past half decade. My first calculations on the idea are here. My most recent — which uses a higher fidelity model of the existing system — here.
Another simplification that would make the tax code more progressive would be to treat long term capital gains and dividends the same as ordinary income. When Warren Buffet defers his income for a decade, get gets a tax break. If a country doctor did the same with his earned income (beyond allowed retirement plans), he would pay credit card interest levels on the postponement.
Thought experiment: what would change if you crank the tax knob all the way down to 0% tax rate for the bottom 80% and all the way up to 80% for the upper 20%?
What would change if you make the tax rates 0% and 100% correspondingly?
Would anything change if you set the threshold for the tax cut to 90% instead of 80%? 95%? 99%?
In my humble opinion you’re trying to measure only the direct effects disregarding all the indirect effects of the policies.
The most credible attempts I’ve seen to estimate the peak of the Laffer curve put it at about an 80% tax rate. If that’s true, the difference between 80% and 90% and 95% is pretty significant; they aren’t all just “big numbers”.
I am happy to see that Scott has (once again) figured out that he can in fact know things, judge between experts, and draw conclusions using object level analysis.
Hopefully this update will carry over to other questions, beyond politics and economics. This is way more important than what we think of a tax bill.
Perhaps age did, in the end, bring wisdom.
After two posts what’s striking to me is that Scott Alexander, a modern renaissance man who can talk intelligently across the spectrum of human knowledge from the AI singularity to evolutionary biology to creating his own multiple regression models, feels unconstrained by the laws of economics. Rather than address the specific holes in Scott’s Econ 101, let me think about why such a smart guy is making such poor arguments.
I have to credit David Friedman and Greg Mankiw for pointing this out years ago, but a large segment of the chattering classes often feel proudly ignorant of basic principles of micro-economics: price signals, the LAW of Supply and Demand, limited resources, opportunity costs, equilibrium, price controls, dead weight losses — Econ 101. Part of this stems from a disdain for pocket-protector wearing technicians but a larger part stems from the justified perception that the big macro questions of public policy, origins of growth and so on divide economists along ideological lines.
So the predominate left view creates a hierarchy where basic human decency and morality informs one’s favored public policy views and that in turn favors one’s macro economic views. Micro-economics? That’s just low level techno-babble that doesn’t belong at dinner party conversations or the educated classes. Leave it to the technicians to sort that out.
In this view, the right (by right, I meant the classical left) follows the same process, but due to a character flaw, basic human decency -> compassionate redistribution state -> Keynes economics instead becomes selfish interests -> market economics and limited government.
As evidence of this, I’ll offer two key pillars of the new Tax bill that match exactly with NPR’s cross-ideological panel from 2012 (it’s very short and worth listening to):
+ eliminating the corporate tax
+ eliminating the home mortgage interest deduction (the Tax bill marginalizes this from both ends by increasing the standard deduction and limiting the property tax deduction)
So where is the disconnect? Why is Scott Alexander so comfortable contracting his Econ 101 ideological peers and espousing populist schlock about corporations?
Well the problem is that Econ 101 imposes a lot more constraints than the formally educated mob appreciates and since the right considers individual liberty and individual rights as the foundation for public policy, it embraces these Econ 101 constrains rather than ignore them. The problem for Scott’s of the world is that doing macro economics without a solid micro foundation is like doing avionics without accepting gravity, fluid dynamics without the laws of motion or psychology without accepting evolution.
Let’s be frank, this is the only tax cut that could pass.
Lest we forget, the plutocratic party has voted to limit the mortgage interest deduction (generally decried by economists everywhere) to half a million dollars and oh you cannot use it on your second home. The most heavily hit congressional districts are the ones the Republicans hold in blue states. They are quite literally paying for part of the tax cut by taxing their own swing voters.
Democrats are appalled and denouncing this specific policy in hopes of political gain.
The Republicans voted to limit SALT deductions to $10,000. Ninety percent of people who claim that deduction make over $500,000. Again this is going to hit swing Republican voters.
Comstock, Stefanik, Issa, and a dozen other odd Republicans are highly likely to lose their seats over these particular tax policies on the margin. Yet Republicans actually did increase the taxes on “the wealthy”.
And not a single Democratic that I have heard has even acknowledged that except with glee to talk about how it will cost the Republicans the House.
Giant creaky messes of bills make it through Congress because you are threading a needle. You have to keep Amash, Paul, and company happy. You have to offer at least cover to Collins, Heller, and Comstock. You need to pass the parliamentarian. Do you honestly think there is a single Republican who prefers this bill to all others?
I mean think back to Obamacare. Passing that required hundreds of millions in pork. It required roping in Lieberman and Baucus. It required exempting unions from Cadillac taxes. It required billions in gimmees for hospitals and pharmaceuticals. Not to mention the myriad of payouts to the insurance industry that was already getting a giant subsidy for people to buy their product as was now required by law.
Sure, just about every other possible tax cut is better than this one to the majority of people. The problem is that this is a collective action problem. Any three defectors can induce concessions. Congressmen have plenty of competing interests and I amazed that this got through at all. It is far too easy to hijack the process to get some benefit for particular donors.
The basic point I always look at is this: we have unified governmental control by Republicans. Some sort of tax cut is going to pass. Some sort of diminishment of Obamacare is going to happen. The only way these things are going to pass without defectors hijacking the legislation is if the margin is so large that the leadership can tell many potential defectors to take a flying leap. Unless Democrats cared more about passing a less-bad tax cut than reaping political benefits, we were always going to end with some terribly designed plan.
I mean seriously, the Republicans voted a bajillion times to repeal Obamacare. They won on the promise of repeal. They had every incentive to tank Obamacare quick and early and they couldn’t do it.
Coordination problems are hard. Just like Obamacare this bill is an opening position. It will be changed by subsequent actions. Is this bill better than no change in the status quo? Most likely. Would some clean tax bill be better? Sure. Would that ever pass? Not a hope in hell. Show me the last piece of legislation that spent a half trillion bucks that was under 50 pages long. It simply cannot be done with the current incentive structure in congress.
+1
I understand that Democrat politicians need to oppose this plan without qualification but the fact that the NYT, WaPo and entire left media/academic mob won’t even concede that the plan includes major items that have cross-ideological consensus confirms that like Paul Krugman they’ve devolved into rank partisan hackery.
I suppose my view is similar to supporters of Obamacare who complained about it getting no credit for being based on Romneycare.
My long-winded response didn’t address Scott’s points specifically. That’s much easier than trying to understand why he’s making weak arguments:
1) Tax cuts for the poor!
The greatest distortions come from high marginal rates. This happens at the low end with subsidies (thus the basic income support) and at the high end.
2) Even Forbes doesn’t accept the Econ 101 accepted by G2 through G20.
Years ago Forbes switched to a blog model online where hundreds “contributors” push 1000 different views including a bunch of ill-informed nonsense and partisan hackery.
3) but the inequality
According to the JCT, this makes the tax system MORE PROGRESSIVE. You’d think the Republicans would be crowing.
I’m pretty sure that now that people have pointed this out, Scott will insist that his reference to Forbes was unimportant and the fact that it was shown to be false should have no bearing on the rest of the argument.
If so, remember that that’s how Gish gallops work.
So the obvious conclusion to draw from the fact that rich people currently pay more taxes than poor people, is that rich people should be taxed even more and poor people even less? Well, I guess that does make sense from a utilitarian perspective, but the argument then really just boils down to “all income should be 100% taxed, and redistributed equally”. And (almost) nobody supports this, so I don’t find the above argument convincing.
And this problem holds for the post in general. Sure, lowering taxes on the rich might not be the optimal policy right now; but that’s not obvious just from the fact that poor people exist. Do you think it’s obvious that taxes should be increased on the rich? How much? When should we stop? I can reverse your “it might not turbo-charge the economy” argument for lower taxes, with “it might completely trash the economy” for higher taxes. When will that happen? Who knows? The whole point is to find an optimal rate; do you think that that optimal rate was exactly where we are now?
Or, if you are consistently in favor of massively increasing taxes on the rich to reduce inequality, that’s fine; criticize the tax plan all you want. But then you should also criticize the Democrats almost equally for not increasing taxes while they were in office. Taking a step backwards is only a little worse than not walking onwards, if the goal is far enough away in the distance.
Now, I do think the whole bill is bad, but that’s because they cut taxes without cutting expenses. That doesn’t make any sense. If they did cut expenses (and paid down most of the deficit), I’m open to the possibility that a tax plan like this might not be such a bad thing.
Higher taxes on the rich have two impacts. 1. They reduce the overall investment pool since the rich save more. 2. Where taxes are steeply progressive, risk gets punished. That is, if one makes an investment with a 10% chance of a 10 to 1 gain and a 90% chance of a complete loss, the expectation value is break even with a flat tax. For progressive taxes, the big gain gets taxed at a higher rate that the loss receives as a tax deduction.
To mitigate the first problem: use the extra tax money to reduce the budget deficit. Budget deficits also drain the capital pool. (The combination of low taxes for the rich and high deficits constitutes a subsidy for those with money to lend/invest. Today’s wide spread between workers and owners reflects this 20 trillion and counting subsidy.)
To mitigate the second: keep the current tax rates for the rich, but treat capital gains and dividends as ordinary income. The progression effect is small and the effective tax on old money becomes higher than in the 50s.
There are much more fundamental problems with taxing “the rich” than loss of investment capital. High marginal rates create stronger distortions aka deadweight loss aka burning money.
From Mankiw, the rule of thumb is that the destroyed value is the square of the rate. So tax income at 50% and you’re burning 25%, but bump that up to 75% and now you’re burning 56%. And remember that this applies to the actual statutory sticker-price rate, not the effective rate because the actions taken to achieve that effective rate are part of that value destruction.
http://gregmankiw.blogspot.com/2008/10/average-effective-marginal-tax-rates.html
This is one of the hard Econ 101 constraints on public policy that Scott’s crowd is happy to wave their hands at and chalk up to some inscrutable and unknowable mystery of economics that would require a really complex regression model to solve.
To extend my physics analogy, imagine a 2nd order physics discussion on a topic like “do feathers dropped from planes return to earth” or “should the US Postal Service charge air freight for feathers” with people who viewed the concept of gravity skeptically as inherently tied up in advanced avionics or fluid dynamics.
Physics 101 gets complicated really quickly when trying to model actions in the real world, BUT that doesn’t make it any less real or mean that you can just ignore it.
So when Scott talks as though tax rat cuts are equivalent to increased spending or as though narrowing the tax base to exclude more people is equivalent to lowering marginal rates with no consideration of deadweight losses, it’s like listening to someone design a plane without understanding gravity, laws of motion or thermodynamics.
But what is the dead weight loss of perpetual deficit spending?
Also factor in the higher marginal utility of money for the poor vs. the rich. Hand a $20 bill to a bum, and you get a happy bum. Hand a $20 to Bill Gates and you have wasted his time.
I suspect that utility is a roughly logarithmic function of income. (Follows from marginal utility being roughly proportional to relative income changes.) A flat utility burden would require a progressive tax. (But the brackets would be different from what we have today.)
I never understood why, especially on the left, marginal $ utility is seemingly only contemplated at the level of the individual.
You’d think that progressives, who place a high premium on outcomes at the collective level, would take a more collectivist approach to utility. And it seems fair to acknowledge that growth and progress tend to occur at the margins.
Hand a bum $20, and it will be applied toward basic consumption (a hot dog, or more realistically, a 12-pack of beer).
Hand Bill Gates $20, and it’s likely spent on the attempt to bring clean water to Africa. Give it to Musk, and it’s being used to colonize Mars.
The distinctions between rich, poor and middle class seem entirely distorted in these discussions. Based on the WSJ numbers and income statistics from 2015, a family of household earning more than $112,262 is in the top 20% of all earners. This could easily be two nurses in Iowa City each earning $60k.
A household earning more than $72,001 is in the top 40% of earners. This could be a family where the dad is a cop, and the mom stays at home. Yet they are considered “upper middle class” based on income statistics.
From the tax code standpoint, however, a household earning $75k would be at the top end of the second lowest rate (15% rate) and a household earning $120k would be square in the middle of the seven tax brackets at 28%. While so much of our discussion depends on income quartiles and the “affluent” top 20%, the reality is that the vast majority of tax filers are barely even participating in the competitive economy. In other words, if there are two spouses each earning $35k (basic entry level full time wage), the household earns more than 60+% of American households. But is that household really “upper middle class”?
The tax system reflects this. The “average” household income of $55k is actually taxed at 15%, the second lowest rate, and is accurately reflected as lower income (what household in American can live on $55k?). Where Americans fall in the seven tax rates is a more accurate representation of their class, and this also explains why the bottom 60% of American household pay 2% of all income taxes. Tax rates reflect where all the “action” happens in the American economy.
The gov’t is basically saying, “If you ever figure out how to get into the top 40% of earners, we’ll tax you. Until then, don’t worry about it. Good luck.” Of course there are still FICA taxes….
But in making wealth redistribution policy decisions, let alone NPR/NYT emotional profiles on “death of the middle class” and “the affluent wealth hoarders”, the tax brackets are a more helpful grouping.
The middle class of households, based on the tax code, is somewhere between $150 – $230k/year. These are the dual earning families commuting to work each day, probably working in a white collar setting, saving for college, planning for retirement, etc.
The Forbes example is a very bad one. Anyone can post as a Forbes contributor, you just send them an article and if it’s not scrawled in crayon on a sheet of tinfoil it gets accepted.
It also doesn’t follow that “Let’s say the government is definitely bad and taxes are definitely too high. The current tax bill is still not the right way to do tax cuts.” Less evil is less evil, any way you spin it. Could we have less evil more effectively? Sure, but all things being equal, we want less evil.
“the amount taken off the top by executives and shareholders…” will still be taxed, just as income/capital gains. It doesn’t vanish into the ether.
What about foreign executives and shareholders?
Under the current system companies incorporated in the United States (theoretically) pay taxes on worldwide income and foreign companies doing business in the United States pay taxes on profit earned here. The breakdown of where those taxes are incident isn’t entirely clear, but it seems that at least some of them fall on foreign executives (employees) and shareholders. So it isn’t possible to just substitute 1:1 individual income and capital gains taxes for taxation at the corporate level.
Whether those people *should* be subject to the incidence of US taxation is a separate question.
Right, we’ll lose a chunk due to that. Just wanted to push back a bit on the idea that reducing corporate taxes necessarily means that that money totally escapes taxation, which seems a common fallacy.
My impression is that “US-based company artificially putting their profits into foreign countries to dodge high US corporate taxes” is quite a bit more common than foreign companies with mostly foreign executives/shareholders getting taxed in the US (maybe foreign carmakers in US factories would be a big case of the latter?). If that were true, than this might actually have the impact of “onshoring” some of that money (e.g. Apple profit going to Tim Cook and US shareholders, who would be taxed, instead of getting squirreled away in Ireland or whatever).
But I have no idea how close that actually is to reality.
The problem with making a super steep increase in the marginal rates from the lower middle class (starting at the 53% who pay income tax up to the top 20% that pay most of it) is the huge disincentive effects: Being a PA rather the a doctor is looking more attractive. Being an RN instead of a PA is looking more attractive. Being a nurses’s aide rather than a nurse is looking more attractive. There’s a lot of dynamics with a the trailing spouse’s income being more trouble than its worth too.
I still don’t think we’ll have a hard time “filling” the upper positions. But like public teachers jobs, the problem isn’t that someone isn’t willing to do it, it’s that the optimal kind of person is no longer willing to do it.
I love the macro story of the lower middle class build wealth under super low taxes, and the upper middle class, established in financial safety and ease pay for society to keep running. But I just don’t think you can expect the same quality of output or ambition under that environment long term.
I was under the impression that that famous graph showing stagnated wages for decades on end had an addendum showing total compensation rather than just wages, and the result ended up looking like total compensation wasn’t stagnating at all, it was all just being eaten by exploding health care costs.
I thought, for sure, that this was going to lead to an argument that “tax cuts have to go to the rich because the rich are who pays the most taxes.” But, no, it went the other way.
First, for the record, I tend to think that taxes on the wealthy should go up, if the funds can be used for useful things that really actually honestly promote a healthy society for other people (instead of things that we have a hunch ought to help because it works in The Sims and anyway the rich are paying so let’s just try it out).
But there’s nothing inherently wrong about just lowering taxes in a simple way where you tax reduction is proportional to your tax bill.
After all, society will decide from time to time to raise taxes, and it’s going to raise the vast bulk of new money from the rich, for reasons (imaginary) Willie Sutton would explain. Unless Scott is proposing a ratchet system where things always and only move in one direction, for symmetry reasons some tax decreases will need to decrease taxes on the rich.
And to argue against that, I’d use Scott’s old essay (which I can’t find, my search skills suck lately) where he talks about how some arguments prove too much and specifically cites some where society can just demand you give up whatever you wanted to do with your life and become something like a moisture farmer.
Scott,
It is absolutely incorrect that median incomes are not rising in the US over the past few decades. Most estimates, when adjusted for transfers and taxes, proper inflation, household size, and non monetary benefits reveal that median incomes have increased somewhere in the neighborhood of 40 to 60%. This however still grossly understates welfare gains to real families as it excludes movement up to higher classes as people age and it ignores that the average is being statistically weighted down by the influx of 40 million immigrants over the last 30 years or so.
Here are references:
The first is from the Minneapolis FED. I encourage everyone to follow the link for details.
https://www.minneapolisfed.org/publications/the-region/where-has-all-the-income-gone
“The main finding is that—after adjusting the Census Bureau data for three key factors—inflation-adjusted median household income for most household types increased by roughly 44 percent to 62 percent from 1976 to 2006.
Here is a preview of the key data issues that lead to the higher estimates of median household income growth.
1. The price index used by the Census Bureau overstates inflation, and thus understates income gains, relative to a preferred price index.
2. A changing mix of household types leads the overall median increase to understate the median increase of most household types.
3. The Census Bureau measure of household income understates income growth by excluding some rapidly growing sources of income.”
For additional elaboration here are three other good links which explain the income gains…
https://www.cnbc.com/2014/01/29/-wage-stagnationcommentary.html
https://ideas.repec.org/p/nbr/nberwo/19110.html
And remember, most of these don’t counter for the effects of immigration, which totally distorts real gains for real families (specifically including those immigrating).
I am not a fan of the tax bill either, but US standards of living continue to be among the highest in the history of humanity and are continuing to rise even as billions of people in less developed countries have begun to join in the prosperity.
Most of my objections have already been commented upon by other people, but I have two that continue to stand out/need reinforced:
-Several people are making the argument that because we have companies sitting on cash, there are no attractive investment opportunities left. This is then used as a conclusion that lowering taxes on capital will be useless. This reverses the causality. Lowering the taxes on capital returns raises the value of all investments, which means marginal investment opportunities are now more attractive than holding cash.
People seem to think of “investment” as a fixed amount, and government capital tax policy affects how much “savings” exists. “Investments” aren’t fixed.
Just think, if capital gains were taxed at 90%, what would you do with your cash? You would sit on it. If the capital gains rate falls to 40%, you might invest some of it, because the return is multiple times higher.
-“Trickle-down economics” is a pejorative term. Supply-side economics operates under the theory that reducing taxes on something will get your more of that something, so we should reduce taxes on things that make us richer, so we can all get richer.
It does not mean “give money to the rich and then it will trickle down to everyone else through their spending.” More on the spending piece later. Suffice to say, if the supply-siders think YOU will work harder because your taxes go down, then they will want to give YOU a tax cut. However, the relevant data suggests that labor is a lot less sensitive to taxes than capital is. YOU will work 40 hours no matter. Therefore YOU should not get a tax cut. It doesn’t distort the economy much at all to tax you, because YOU will always work 40 hours a week. This is especially true if YOU are a standard white heterodox CIS-thing (or whatever the term is). This is less true for women, who are more sensitive to tax rates, as they are not traditional bread-winners in many families.
This makes “cutting taxes on the middle class” less attractive to a supply-sider viewpoint. Sure, reduce their taxes on their capital holdings, but if anything, they should pay more in direct taxes, because we should be taxing their labor, AND we should be taxing their consumption (which we currently do not, at a federal level).
The best tax rate on Warren Buffet-types may very well be zero. I have a very strong prior that Warren Buffet should definitely be paying less tax than his secretary, and it doesn’t matter if Forbes quotes Warren Buffet saying that it’s wrong.
-“Spending” does not create growth and boosting consumer spending in the hopes of generating growth is Zimbabwe-esque wishful thinking. There are theoretical exceptions in recessionary gaps, but you can’t just spend your way into pushing out the production frontier. This, again, makes middle class tax cuts in the way people think of them less attractive.
-The economy doesn’t need to turbo-charge for economic growth to be more attractive than current redistribution. It depends on your discount rate. Economic growth continues through the magic of compounding interest just as much as a regular investment, meaning your economy 100 years from now can be substantially larger. A compounded growth of .02% per year means 2.02% in 100 years. Maybe you don’t think that’s important, but if our ancestors in 1917 made a social choice that deferred some of THEIR well-being to benefit us, that’d be almost $400 billion today, vastly larger than this tax cut. A policy that can boost growth by half a percent leads to a 65% larger economy in 100 years.
So what discount rate should you use? We can go back in time and rob Thomas Edison to give some money to some aging civil war widows. They won’t be alive to benefit from any of Edison’s inventions, and we can help them immediately, so…..?
-You cannot make a corporate tax cut revenue neutral and there is no convincing reason for it do so. The “tax loopholes” for corporations are complicated beasts that involve things like foreign earnings and accelerated depreciation that are quite sticky to address, and they are smaller than the tax loopholes for things like untaxed health benefits and mortgage interest deductions. Taxes have to be made up on the individual side.
-The purpose of a tax system is not to be progressive. That’s what your spending is for. Taxes should raise revenue in the least distortionary manner possible. Again, if that means Warren Buffet pays no tax, it means Warren Buffet pays no tax.
I think one of the problems here is that Republicans (I’ll include Trump in this group for the purposes of this specific argument) hold some generally unpopular views on the issue of taxation, such that to get what they want, they have to spin and signal it a certain way that obfuscates from the real motivations behind their plans.
Allow me to serve as the steelman for the hardcore libertarian position based on my own personal views:
1. Taxation is theft. Period. It is always unjust to take someone’s property without their consent, even if you plan on doing “really good things” with it.
2. Most things the government spends money on aren’t actually “really good.” A whole lot of them are downright evil. Think drone bombings, most of our foreign affairs, the drug war, a whole lot of economic regulation, even retirement plans that incentivize poor planning and frivolous spending during one’s productive years. Most non-evil things the government does (schools, roads, whatever) are primarily funded at the state and local level anyways.
3. Progressive taxation is immoral AND provides perverse incentives. We should not punish our most productive. If we have to have taxation, it should be a shared burden. The income tax is always immoral, but having 90% of it fall on 10% of the population is especially immoral, and punishes achievement in general.
Now, theses are unpopular ideas. You won’t get elected to much of anything on that platform. But what you CAN do is get elected on a platform of “I care a lot about decreasing taxes on the poor and middle class!” and talk about how your tax plan totally is designed to do that through a series of five steps when the reality is that it really helps address points 1-3 above.
So to Scott’s point of “This bill doesn’t actually help the poor and middle class,” my honest answer would be “Who cares?” But Republicans can’t say that because it’s unpopular. But if we’re debating whether this bill is overall a good thing or not, we have to address points 1-3. Just because it won’t do what they say it’s going to do doesn’t make it “bad.”
No no no no no! Taking your premise, the resultant economic growth would create compound gains that would provide benefits well into the future. Meanwhile giving the money to folks that consume it immediately produces a linear type gain.
Now, I don’t take your premise at all, so I don’t actually believe that.
Edit; Beta Guy beat me to the punch.