Why Are Transgender People Immune To Optical Illusions?

[Epistemic status: So, so speculative. Don’t take any of this seriously until it’s replicated and endorsed by other people.]
I.
If you’ve ever wanted to see a glitch in the Matrix, watch this spinning mask:
Did you see it? As the face started to turn away from you, your brain did…something, and then you were seeing a normal frontwards-facing mask again. It turns out your visual system has really strong views about whether faces should be inside-out or not, and it’s willing to execute a hard override on perception if it doesn’t like what it sees.
But not always. Some people get glitchier glitches than others; a few seem almost immune. Studies find schizophrenics and autistic people to be consistently less glitchy than the rest of us. The correlation’s not perfect. But it’s definitely there. Something about these people’s different cognitive processing styles lets them see through the illusion.
I wanted to replicate this result myself. So a few months ago, when I surveyed readers of my blog, I included some questions about perceptual illusions (including a static version of the hollow mask). I got five thousand responses, including a few from schizophrenic and autistic readers. Sure enough, the effect was there.
Schizophrenic readers were about twice as likely to report a weak reaction to the mask illusion as non-schizophrenics (28% vs. 14%, p = 0.04). They were also more likely to have a weak reaction to a similar illusion, the Spinning Dancer (58% vs. 81%, p = 0.01). Readers with a family history of schizophrenia landed in between schizophrenics and healthy controls (16% for mask, 63% for dancer, ns).
Autistic readers were only slightly more likely to report a weak reaction to the mask illusion than neurotypicals (17% vs. 14%), but thanks to our big sample size we could be pretty confident that this was a meaningful difference (p = 0.004). There was no different between autists and neurotypicals on the Spinning Dancer, not even a weak trend (58% vs. 60%, p = 0.4).
Looking deeper, I found a few other anomalies on illusion perception. Most were small and inconsistent. But one stood out: transgender people had an altered response pattern on both illusions, stronger than the alteration for autism and almost as strong as the one for schizophrenia (mask: cis 14% vs. trans 21%, p = 0.003; dancer: cis 58% vs. trans 71%, p = 0.001). These results are very tentative, and need replication. My mass survey isn’t a very sensitive instrument, and I place low confidence in any of this until other people can confirm.
But for now, it sure looks like a signal. Something seems off about transgender people’s perception, something deep enough to alter the lowest-level components of visual processing. If it’s real, what could it be?
II.
A few days ago, trans blogger Zinnia Jones asked me if there might be any neurochemical reason trans people dissociate so much.
Dissociation is a vague psychiatric symptom where you feel like you’re not real, or the world isn’t real, or you’re detached from the world, or something like that. It sounds weird, but if you explain it to someone who’s had it, they’ll say “Oh yeah, that thing!” It’s usually unpleasant, and tends to occur in PTSD, borderline personality, and extreme stress.
And in transgender people. The only formal study I can find on this describes it as “greatly prevalent”, and suggests that up to 30% of trans people may have dissociative conditions (compared to less than 1% of the general population). This matches trans people’s self-reports (1, 2, 3, 4, 5). Anecdotally (according to Zinnia’s impression of the trans community) and formally (see Costa & Colizzi 2016) hormone replacement therapy is an effective treatment for dissociative problems.
Intuitively this makes sense. Trans people feel like they’re “trapped in the wrong body”, so of course they feel detached from their bodies / like their bodies aren’t real / like their bodies aren’t theirs. Hormone therapy helps solve the “wrong body” problem, so it also solves the dissociative symptoms.
We aim to bridge psychosocial and biological levels of explanation. We can say that someone is stressed out because their boss overworks them, but also because they’re secreting high levels of cortisol. We can say that someone is depressed because they broke up with their boyfriend, but also because they have decreased synaptogenesis in their hippocampus. Causation gets tricky, and this is a philosophical minefield for sure, but overall these two levels should be complementary rather than competitive. So what’s the biological correlate to trans people having dissociation problems?
Practically all searches for the biological basis of dissociation end up at the NMDA glutamate receptor, one of the many neurotransmitter systems in the brain. Even though its cousins dopamine and serotonin usually get top billing, glutamate is probably the brain’s most important neurotransmitter, and NMDA glutamate receptors in particular are involved in all sorts of interesting things.
Drugs that block NMDA receptors cause dissociation. The most famous dissociative anaesthetic, ketamine, is an NMDA antagonist. So is DXM, a recreational drug that causes dissociation in abusers. Wikipedia’s list of dissociative drugs is basically just fifty-five NMDA antagonists in a row. The only other category they list are kappa opioid agonists, and kappa opioid agonism probably – you guessed it – antagonize NMDA. If we take this result seriously, every substance we know of that causes dissociation is an NMDA antagonist in some way.
Does anything improve NMDA function – an effect we might expect to alleviate dissociation? Yes, and among a list of intimidating research chemicals called things like “aminocyclopropanecarboxylic acid” is one familiar name: estrogen. See eg El-Bakri et al, which finds that “estrogen modulates NMDA receptors function in the brain…enhancing NMDA function”. McEwen et al: “One of the long-term effects of estradiol [estrogen] is to induce NMDA receptor binding sites in the CA1 region of the hippocampus.” Bi et al: “17-B-estradiol [estrogen] enhances NMDA receptor phosphorylation and function.” I don’t fully understand this research, but it seems to point to estrogen promoting NMDA activity in some way.
So transgender people dissociate a lot, a state usually associated with hypofunctioning NMDA receptors. And trans women get better when they take estrogen, a hormone that improves NMDA function. That’s interesting. But what does this have to do with those optical illusions?
III.
The Hollow Mask illusion and its cousins probably depend on NMDA function.
To oversimplify: the brain interprets the world through Bayesian calculations. It communicates top-down priors (ie assumptions based on previous knowledge about the world) through NMDA receptors and bottom-up new evidence through AMPA receptors. Corlett et al write:
In a hierarchical cortical system in which representations become more abstract with increasing distance from the primary input, higher levels of the hierarchy specify top-down predictions through NMDA receptor signaling and any mismatches between expectancy and experience are conveyed upward through the hierarchy via rapid AMPA and GABA signaling
When you see a hollow mask, the brute facts of how the mask looks are your bottom-up sensory evidence. Your top-down prior is that every other face you’ve seen for your entire life has been normal, not inside-out. Given the strength of the prior, the prior wins, and your brain interprets the mask as a normal face.
Unless your brain is bad at applying priors, ie its NMDA receptors aren’t working that well. Then it just sticks with the bottom-up sensory evidence showing that the mask is hollow.
Schizophrenia and autism both probably involve decreased NMDA function in different ways. For schizophrenia, see eg Olney, NMDA receptor hypofunction model of schizophrenia, and Coyle, NMDA receptor and schizophrenia: a brief history. Ketamine seems to replicate the symptoms of schizophrenia pretty well and is commonly used as a model for the disorder. For autism, see eg Lee, NMDA receptor dysfunction in autism spectrum disorders and this study where screwing with NMDA receptors in mice seems to turn them autistic.
From this we would predict that estrogen would help treat schizophrenia and autism. It does. Schizophrenia is more common and more severe in men than women, with researchers noting that “gonadal steroids may play a role in buffering females against the development of schizophrenia”. Women are known to sometimes get schizophrenia triggered by menopause when their estrogen levels decrease. Estrogen supplementation is an effective schizophrenia treatment, and there’s some interest in developing estrogen receptor modulators that can help schizophrenic men without making them grow breasts. Meanwhile, autism continues to be about four times more common in men than women, autistic women tend to have more “male-typical brains”, and although it’s considered unethical to treat autistic boys with estrogen, it works in mice and fish. Once again, doctors are looking into estrogen analogues that don’t turn people female as possible autism treatments.
We might also predict that estrogen would increase glitching on the hollow mask. I can’t study this directly, but on the survey, 15% of biological males had weak reactions to the illusion, compared with only 11% of biological females, p = 0.01. Since women have more estrogen, that looks good for the theory.
Transgender people have higher rates of autism and schizophrenia. The Atlantic actually had a good article about this recently : The Link Between Autism And Trans Identity. They cite one study showing 8% autism rate in trans people (compared to 1-2% in the general population), and another showing that autistic people were 7.5x more likely to express “gender variance”. Apparently a lot of trans people have problems getting hormone therapy because their doctors think the gender issues are “just” because of their autism. Some might say that denying people estrogen because they have a condition which studies suggest estrogen can successfully treat is a bit, I don’t know, crazy and evil, but I guess people get really weird around this stuff.
My survey broadly confirms these numbers. Autism rates were sky-high in every category – it’s almost as if the sorts of people who like reading blogs about how gender is all just NMDA receptors skew more autistic than average – but there was a remarkable difference across gender identities. 15% of cisgender people were autistic, but a full 52% of trans people were.
The survey also finds that about 4% of non-schizophrenic people were transgender, compared to 21% of schizophrenics and self-suspected schizophrenics. Other people have noticed the same connection, and I’ve met more schizophrenic transgender people than I would expect by chance given the very low rates of both conditions.
If this is right, we end up with this rich set of connections between schizophrenics, autistics, ketamine, dissociative experiences, estrogen, gender identity, and the hollow mask. Anything that decreases NMDA function – schizophrenia, autism, ketamine – will potentially cause dissociative experiences and decreased glitching on the mask illusion. Estrogen will improve NMDA function, treat dissociative experiences, and bring back hollow-mask glitching.
So I wonder: is NMDA hypofunction related to transgender? That would explain the autism and schizophrenia connections. It would explain the hollow mask numbers. It would explain the dissociation. It would explain why estrogen helps the dissociation. And it would explain a lot of internal connections between all of these different conditions and factors.
IV.
I’m going to stop here, even though there’s a lot more worth saying on this, because I’ve already gotten so far into Speculation Land that trying to chain any more conclusions on would probably be premature. So let’s switch to some reasons for skepticism.
First, the research into NMDA receptors is too interesting. People argue that NMDA is key to depression, key to anxiety, OCD, chronic pain, and borderline personality (my guess is the depression claims are mostly overblown, the borderline claims are 100% absolutely right and revelatory, and I’m agnostic on the others). On the one hand, explaining everything sounds sort of good. On the other hand, it also sounds like what would happen if a field was getting kind of overhyped and slipping into methodology loose enough to prove anything it wanted. Maybe a vague link between a receptor which is literally everywhere in the brain and some psychiatric disease isn’t that interesting. A theory that can explain absolutely everything should always cause suspicion.
Second, I’m still not sure what to make of the Hollow Mask results on my survey. Although the transgender results were unusually strong, I did get mildly statistically significant results on about half of the thirty-or-so things I looked at, including seemingly-unrelated items like political affiliation. Some might argue that this means something is wrong with my survey. Others might argue that hey, we know political attitudes are about 50% genetic, and the last time people tried trace the genes involved all the strongest results were genes for NMDA receptors. Have I mentioned that NMDA receptors are really interesting?
Third, I included a second illusion I asked about on the survey, the Spinning Dancer. It also had an odd response pattern among transgender people. But it didn’t correlate at all with the Hollow Mask Illusion, and it doesn’t seem to be elevated among autists. I don’t know what’s going on here, and the whole thing makes me more suspicious that all of this is some weird artifact.
Fourth, all this predicts that ketamine will cause reduced glitching on the Hollow Mask. It doesn’t. Corlett argues that this is because chronic, but not acute, NMDA dysfunction is required to stop the hollow mask glitches “because [keatmine] has a predominant impact on bottom-up AMPA signaling”. I don’t really understand this and it seems like a prediction failure to me. On the other hand, chronic marijuana use does prevent mask glitching, which might be because of marijuana causing NMDA hypofunction over time, which I guess is a point in favor of the chronicity theory.
Fifth, although trans women dissociate less when they take estrogen, trans men dissociate less when they take testosterone. I can’t find whether testosterone has similar NMDA-promoting properties in the brain, although it sometimes gets aromatized to estrogen so that might be relevant. Also, I’ve never heard of any trans woman taking testosterone or trans man taking estrogen. If that makes dissociation worse – and from the psychosocial perspective it probably should – then that would be a strike against this theory.
Sixth, although I played up the transgender/autism and transgender/schizophrenia links, the truth is that transgender people have higher rates of every mental illness, to the point where it may just be some general factor. I think I’m justified in focusing on these two results because transgender people’s higher rates of depression and anxiety are probably just related to being transgender being depressing and anxiety-provoking in this society. But schizophrenia and autism are 80+% genetic, and so harder to explain away like that. Still, somebody could question the relevance of worrying about these two conditions in particular.
I hope some of this can be sorted out in the near future. A first step would be for someone official to replicate the transgender Hollow Mask pattern and prove that it’s not just confounded by autism and schizophrenia rates in that population. A very tentative second step would be to investigate whether chronic use of the supplements that improve NMDA function in schizophrenia – like glycine, d-serine, and especially sarcosine – can augment estrogen in improving gender dysphoria. Remember to consult your doctor before trying any weird supplements since they may cause unintended side effects, like becoming a Republican.
It could also be worth trying to understand more explicitly why gender identity and NMDA should be linked. This post is long enough already, but I might write more on this in the future. If you want a preview, check out The Role Of Neonatal NMDA Receptor Activation In Defeminization And Masculinization Of Sex Behavior In The Rat and draw the obvious conclusions.
So I assume you’ll write up your results for publication? It would be a shame if not. I understand you’re busy but… science?
None of Scott’s surveys are properly randomized trials and draw from a very unique userbase, which makes me hesitant that any of them should be published before replicated in a proper trial.
reverse nominative determinism.
But the fact that Scott’s readership survey is not random is what makes it so interesting: it’s 5,000 very unusual people, but the kind of people who have become a lot more influential on the culture over the last century or so.
I think sci-fi author Robert Heinlein figured out that his readership had some of these statistical tendencies as far back as his 1958 short story “All You Zombies.”
Heinlein flattered young sci-fi readers as an emergent elite of the future as far back as his keynote address of the first sci-fi convention in 1941.
One question would be whether Heinlein’s personal tendency toward solipsism was related to autism, transgenderism, or dissociativeness. My vague impression is that Heinlein saw solipsism as central and other traits as side effects. But you don’t see the word “solipsism” that often anymore — especially not in psychological contexts.
It has been on the decline indeed! From Google.
I don’t think I can publish my survey since it didn’t conform to proper scientific standards. I also hate writing papers with a vengeance. If someone else thinks some of this is writeupable and wants to give it a try, I’m happy to hand it over to them if they make me a coauthor.
You can publish anything. You just say that it is a convenience sample of a population enriched for transgender and autism. If you wanted to study transgender and autism, it would be a great resource. Except that you seem to have approached this project intending to study optical illusions, so that it turns out to tell us about transgender and autism is suspicious.
About this quote: “So transgender people dissociate a lot, a state usually associated with hypofunctioning NMDA receptors. And they get better when they take estrogen, a hormone that improves NMDA function.”
This quote makes perfect sense if we interpret “transgender people” as meaning “transgender people who are biologically male but actually are female”. If we’re not using that interpretation then I seem to be confused.
Is estrogen a common treatment for transgender people who are biologically female but actually are male? Alternatively, are such people much less common (in the general population | in this survey), such that assuming that most transgender people are women is mostly accurate?
Thanks. You’re right. I’ve added the following paragraph:
“Although transwomen dissociate less when they take estrogen, transmen dissociate less when they take testosterone. I can’t find whether testosterone has similar NMDA-promoting properties in the brain, although it sometimes gets aromatized to estrogen so that might be relevant. Also, I’ve never heard of any transwoman taking testosterone or transman taking estrogen. If that makes dissociation worse – and from the psychosocial perspective it probably should – then that would be a strike against this theory.”
I knew a transman who, back when he still identified as female, had been prescribed some kind of estrogen medication to treat his unusually low estrogen levels. No idea if it gave him dissociative effects, since he was never prone to dissociation to begin with, but it (unsurprisingly) made his dysphoria significantly worse than it had been before.
I’d imagine such ‘treatments’ are actually fairly common among medical professionals who aren’t particularly knowledgeable about trans issues. I’ve also seen a few religious/social conservatives suggest deliberately giving estrogen to trans men and testosterone to trans women to ‘cure’ their ‘delusions’, in a similar vein to conversion therapy for homosexuals.
It seems to me that a key difference between the spinning dancer and hollow mask illusions would be that there is no strong prior for the dancer spinning clockwise vs counter-clockwise the way there would be for a face being inside-out vs not and that this might explain the weaker signal.
I’m a bit too much of a knuckle-dragger too comment on the bulk of it but I enjoyed the write up all the same and now I’m chasing neurotransmitters down a google-hole.
From my perspective, the spinning dance and mask are fundamentally different and I wouldn’t expect them to correlate. I might even expect them to anti correlate. For the mask, there is a correct way to see it (it actually is inverted half the time), and there is a statically likely way to see it (real faces are almost never inverted). Both are objective and lean pretty far one way. For the spinning dancer, its designer intended to make it so it could be seen either way (I think, the designer missed a bit and the way human body moments, gravity, and momentum interact make one direction more natural than the other), but it’s close to the middle. Likewise, in terms of stats, people turn both right and left pretty frequently. So dancer is made to have two systems both toward the center of their tendency and ambiguous, mask is made to have two systems at opposite extremes. They aren’t the same kinds of illusion.
I had never heard of the selective estrogen receptor modulators before. You say that they “don’t turn people female” but… hmm! Like, someone on tumblr were saying that they liked the physical changes from taking estrogen but found the psychological changes intolerably unpleasant. If we can make drugs that affect either the brain or the breasts selectively, it seems that could provide yet another queering of the gender binary. 🙂
I’m wondering: if ketamine simulates somehow schizophrenia, and we know that ketamine can be helpful for depression, can we say that some depressed people could use a little bit of disassociation?
Probably not. Latest studies suggest that ketamine’s antidepressant effects are probably because of a metabolite that affects AMPA receptors.
I have heard statistics that gay people have higher than average IQ. My subjective impression is that this holds true for transgender as well, maybe even to a greater degree. And people on the autism spectrum often seem to be smarter or more perceptive in many ways, albeit seemingly at the expense of other skills.
My complete stab-in-the-dark guess as to why there might be a “gender queer”-high IQ correlation is 1. smart people are more likely to thin about their gender identity and 2. One surprisingly often sees even relatively sophisticated conservative commentators quipping that “there’s no evolutionary reason for homosexuality since evolution wants us to have heterosexual sex.” This, of course, completely ignores group dynamics, whereby it might be better for the overall survival of the genes and the tribe they’re concentrated in for the fifth son of a given woman to focus on helping out, rather than competing with, his older brothers. Hence the younger sibling effect.
If it’s true that gay people are the “help out your siblings rather than having a lot of children of your own” members of the tribe, then maybe there is more advantage to being, I dunno, objective? Perceptive? Not bound by social conventions?
Helping out the tribe would imply being strongly bound by social conventions. Why else would you do it?
Or you know, high IQ people are more likely to take their system II beliefs seriously and self-modify based on them.
The one late onset male to female transperson I’ve known personally, back when he was a (rather ruthless and extremely unfeminine) man when we were in MBA school together (he was also getting a JD degree simultaneously) had an extremely high IQ, probably at least one standard deviation above mine, maybe two. He went on to make a fortune in space media and another fortune in medicine and is sometimes listed as the highest paid female CEO in America.
On the other hand, early onset M to Fs who start out as highly effeminate boys and often become transvestite sex workers or the like tend to be, shall we say, more people persons than high tech tycoons.
Autistics probably have a lower mean IQ but a higher variance in IQ than the general American population, and selection bias is why it might seem to this community that autistics tend to be smart.
I think you are making a group selection argument with respect to gay sex and evolution, and group selection is usually a weak evolutionary force.
In what context?
Today, for humans, it probably is. But when humans were living in tribes of 50ish cousins, and when tribal warfare/famine often meant the survival or extinction of that group, wouldn’t it have been stronger?
I don’t know about other animals; I assume it would be stronger in social animals?
I think it’s still weak in a tribe of 50. You have to confer a massive benefit on your group to make up for you having fewer children. Also, within a tribe, someone who has children is going to do a lot better job of passing along his genes than someone who doesn’t have children but spends his time helping others raise their children so even if one tribe gained an advantage from some people having this trait, it would quickly be selected against by evolution. I think what’s stronger in social animals is reciprocity where I help your children today (when you are out hunting) in return for your helping mine tomorrow.
If the number of females is scarce (chief has 10 wives) and the choice is between “fight my brothers for the right to have a wife” and “take care of my (close genetic relatives’) children”? In such a case, having a certain percentage of a tribe not competing in the heterosexual mating game might even encourage more group-wide reciprocity?
In this situation the genes of the chief are going to spread. As the greatest evolutionary fail would be for the chief to not want to have sex with women, evolution will, in this situation, strongly select against this possibility.
Also, by your model people with the “gay gene” will do a worse job than the average man in the tribe would of passing on his genes and so the frequency of the “gay gene” will decline within the tribe over time.
What if the personality traits for seeking to be chief tend not to correlate with those for being gay?
Also, if you’re right about all this, do you have any alternative explanation for the continued existence of homosexuality and the “older brother effect”?
Also I’m pretty sure when experimenters tried to artificially create group selection pressures in insects, rather than restrain their breeding for the greater good they ate each other’s children.
Is there much evidence that gay men are helpful to their nieces and nephews having more children?
Perhaps if your gay uncle was the Pope during the Renaissance, but that seems like a fairly unusual social development.
In general, the genetic math doesn’t seem to work very well.
A more promising alternative theory might be that femininity is so valuable in Darwinian terms that a small amount of leakage across sex lines is an acceptable loss.
And sperm so chronically oversupplied. Gay men don’t have eggs, of course, but as a small percentage of the male population of most groups, their sperm isn’t a limiting factor on the genetic success of their group. Therefore, any other advantage to having them around (say, less infighting due to conflict over mates), would be worth the tradeoff for the group, genetically speaking.
Prima facie, that seems backwards: men failing to reproduce for lack of masculinity seem to be more frequent than women failing to reproduce for lack of femininity.
@ Creutzer
Another way of putting “femininity is so valuable in Darwinian terms” is that the limiting factor on a given group’s reproduction is far, far more likely to be female reproductive capacity rather than male, unless some disaster has taken away literally almost all of their fertile males. So if some genetic trait tends to make female carriers have more children, but as a side effect male carriers are a bit more likely to be gay, that’s an overall gain.
This is a very myopic view, reproductive success goes well beyond “bim, bam, boom, baby in the womb”.
Sure but it doesn’t change the fact that wombs are the chief bottleneck, and will remain so for the foreseeable future.
In the simplest terms, a tribe that loses 50% of it’s breeding age males has the ability to replenish itself inside a generation so long as its’ other needs (food, water, shelter, defense, etc…) are being met. A tribe that loses 50% of it’s breeding age females is not so lucky.
You can describe specific circumstances where womb>testicles, and I can describe specific circumstances where testicles>womb. Sure, given the circumstances you describe it would be better to have wombs, but what are the odds of a situation where half the mature males die off, but somehow the group can collect enough food to provide for normal pregnancy rates?
Wombs (femininity) = more desirable in Darwinian terms would lead you to expect a very distorted ratio of males to females. Sometimes wombs, sometimes testicles gets you close to 50/50.
I would say “rather high”, seeing as this has arguably been the “default” state of human existence since the invention of agriculture.
Furthermore, I don’t think your claim about the distorted ratio of males to females follows. In a society where most couples have only daughters the couple that produces numerous sons will enjoy a huge reproductive fitness advantage.
It has? Citation please?
So in other words, in a Darwinian sense what gets favored depends upon the circumstances, and that one is not preferable to the other?
Also how do you then explain that there are more male babies born than female due to sex selection that happens in the womb (105:100)?
Is this really a topic of debate?
The whole point of agriculture is that one no longer need to go trekking through the wilderness (or hostile territory) in search of a meal. Instead your food is right there. Furthermore having your community’s food concentrated in one place means that it takes fewer people and less time to gather it.
Agricultural societies can support more people on a given plot of land, and can further afford to have significant portion of thier population doing things dedicated to things like inventing art, and metallurgy instead of hunting and gathering. Which is why Agricultural societies tend to curb-stomp hunter gatherers whenever they find themselves in direct competition.
You seem to be under the impression that “things that increase the species’ reproductive fitness” and “things that increase an individual’s reproductive fitness” are synonymous. This is not the case. Sure it may be advantageous for humanity as a species if the sex ratio were skewed heavily towards females, but on the individual level, producing children of the less numerous sex confers a competitive advantage. Genes being selfish, the individual incentive wins.
As for the last bit, males have a higher mortality rate. If women died more often than men (and had been doing so for generations) I would expect the selection to be skewed the other way.
This doesn’t imply that a society of 100 men and 100 pregnant women would produce the same amount of nutrition/shelter/defense per individual that a society of 50 men and 100 pregnant women would. Pregnant and nursing women need more calories and are less productive (or their productivity is switched from one type of work to producing and caring for children if you like).
I am under the impression that when someone says “Darwinian terms” they mean selection that happens at the individual (genetic) level. It would be confusing to me if they meant something else, because that is what Darwinian terms should mean given who Darwin was, and what evolution is, and what fitness means etc.
And how exactly would you define it? defend it? Humanity, as a species, doesn’t undergo Darwinian selection .
“If it’s true that gay people are the “help out your siblings rather than having a lot of children of your own” members of the tribe, then maybe there is more advantage to being, I dunno, objective?”
Given that the kids of your siblings share only 25% of your genes, you’d have to help your siblings to raise FOUR more kids to adulthood if you opt out of having your own two kids to keep your genes in the population. That’s not remotely realistic. I mean on average you only have ONE sibling who has on av. two kids and you have to triple that number …
And how does being objective, perceptive and not bound by social conventions help you raise your siblings kids but not your own?
If you want to look for a cause behind homosexuality you should look for a failure mode of “too much of a good thing”.
Like, chromosome aberrations are caused by the fact that a bigger ovum is a better ovum. After all that thing has to divide like crazy. This means that the cell division leading to an ovum should be asymmetrical, creating one big ovum (and one scrap cell) and not two medium sized ones. The more asymmetrical the bigger the ovum … but the more asymmetrical the higher the chance of a chromosome not ending up in the smaller cell. So despite being a total killer in terms of reproductive success, we end up having a certain percentage of stuff like Down’s syndrome, with evolutionary pressure unable to rectify this.
In homosexual men this is probably the mother’s immune system zapping cells that express a lot of proteins encoded on the y-chromosome. Having a better immune system is great, until it starts zapping cells that are in the process of making sure your offspring is interested in procreating. The older brothers in this scenario serve as “inoculation” against y-chromosome, so to speak.
Anyway, that’s my current theory, which I came up with because Cochran’s gay germ theory wasn’t very convincing to me.
The “older brothers inoculate mother against y chromosome expression” thing does seem to make more sense, especially in light of the fact that, from what I’ve heard, there is a more “adversarial” relationship between mother and fetus than commonly understood (that is, there is a delicate balance between the fetus demanding enough nutrition and not being destroyed by the mother’s immune system to make it to term and the fetus being so burdensome it becomes a danger to the mother, as with eclampsia).
Though the y chromosome thing doesn’t explain lesbians. Do they have an older sibling effect too, I wonder?
I tried to google that a bit, but there doesn’t seem to be an equally clear picture. Apparently lesbians are more likely to be only childs and I’m not sure whether those studies that find an older sister effect, correct for the number of siblings.
Of course being an only child also points towards the maternal immune system, but the question is why it would zap exactly those neurons.
Anyway, the paper Scott linked at the end is about defeminization and maculinization in rats via some NMDA-stuff, so maybe he clears up all the confusion about homosexuality in his next post: Why the maternal immune system is uniquely good at messing up nmda-stuff.
It seems like “only child” could not explain much, genetically, unless the having of a certain type of child predisposed you to become infertile thereafter.
The line of reasoning would be that a (too) strong maternal immune system would mess up sexual orientation and simultaneously make it difficult to bring a child to term, which would result in more “only childs”.
BlindKungFuMaster: That sounds like a promising theory.
In general, there are bio-engineering difficulties in a female gestating a male: two sexes sharing one body for nine months.
For example, to take an amusing example, when my wife was pregnant with our two sons, she suddenly became very interested in watching baseball and even golf on TV. We watched Kirk Gibson’s home run in the 1988 World Series together:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U157X0jy5iw
and she was fascinated and asked if baseball games were always as exciting as this. “Oh, yeah, all the time,” I lied. At the moment, she believed me and regretted all the time she had wasted by never before watching sports on TV. But immediately after giving birth she lost absolutely all interest in televised sports.
This is pretty rare, but several other mothers have told me about similar experiences, so it’s not unique.
This is the opposite of your hypothesis where the mother imposes feminine tastes upon the male fetus, but having seen the influence go from fetus to mother, I can imagine the influence also going from mother to fetus.
I want to emphasize that the “maternal immune theory” is not my original brain child. I was led to it because I looked for a “too much of a good thing”- failure mode, but of course whenever you come up with something that kind of makes sense, lot’s of other people saw the same connections decades earlier.
Your wife’s changes in interest are probably more due to hormonal changes, I don’t think those are particularly similar mechanisms.
It would seem that the obvious place to start would be looking for situations where “attracted to same sex” is beneficial, rather than immediately jumping to “X is beneficial, and same sex is just a an outcome of overactive X”, because there would be extremely strong pressure to eliminate that negative outcome for X, while preserving X.
Hypothesis: Sex is useful for more than just procreation in humans, it helps form long term bonds which are very useful. Even just in a carrying genes forward sense being protective of your (semi) monogamous partner is handy as she/he will be providing some level of support for your offspring in most situations.
Bisexuality then could be seen as beneficial for helping group cohesion without the potential cost of pregnancy (which isn’t always wanted, certainly not as often as humans want sex). Homosexuality would then be not just a side effect, but at times advantageous (when group cohesion was in high demand, and extra fertility in low).
I don’t know why you wrote FOUR is caps and two otherwise, it reads dishonestly and can easily leave the impression that you need a 4:1 ratio, not a 2:1 ratio for the math to work.
Secondly you have made a major assumption, which is incorrect. It is possible to have ‘negative’ fitness, the possibilities aren’t 0 kids for you and 4 for your brother, or 2 kids for you and 2 kids for your brother, or 2 kids for you and 4 for your brother. Groups can live in precarious situations where attempting to have your own could decrease the survival rate of your nieces and nephews enough that your individual fitness goes below zero (for how most people use the term ‘fitness’).
These situations aren’t going to be common, but you can invent them and they probably bear some resemblance to points in human history, specifically group splintering.
For anyone confused: You share 50% of your genes by common descent with your siblings, so 25% with their children. You share 50% of your genes by common descent with your own children (half you, half the other parent). So, four kids from your siblings is worth 100% of your genes by common descent, two kids of your own is worth 100% of genes by common descent.
Not quite.
If you have 2 kids you transmit 75% (on average) of your total genetic payload with 50% of your genes transferring once to the next generation and 25% transferring twice.
I wonder how much of that is simply the high IQ people using the label. For example, the group that describes itself as atheists has a higher IQ than average. However, that IQ drops like a rock if you include the people who answer “no religion.”
It could be that the smart ones use the term “gay,” while the dumb ones are just “men who have sex with men.”
Nobody describes themselves as MSM – as that article notes, it’s a term come up with by epidemiologists to talk about guys who have sex with other guys but are insistent that they are 100% straight. If you define sexuality based on inclination and activity (which I do – straight is as straight does, etc) these guys are closeted gay and bisexual men.
Gay men describing themselves as gay – being out of the closet – is more likely in atmospheres that are correlated with higher income and education, and thus correlated with IQ. The guy who moves from Bibleville to Big City to go to university and comes out of the closet and identifies himself as gay is probably smarter, almost certainly will make more money, and by definition has a higher educational achievement level than the guy in Bibleville who doesn’t get into Big City U, stays in the closet, and maintains that he is straight (while hooking up with guys he meets on Craigslist or whatever).
So, agreed, with caveats. “Gay men have higher IQs” has a lot of confounders.
It’s true that most studies of gays are really about those out of the closet, but the term MSM exists because, in addition to people who identify as closeted gays, there is a substantial population that will admit to a survey that they have sex with men, but reject the label offered by the survey.
I had a longer bit about this but chopped it. I don’t buy the “has sex with men but identifies as straight” thing – it makes more sense to just consider that as being a deeper form of the closet (they’re deep enough in the closet to lie on anonymous surverys, or they’re in the closet to themselves, or whatever) than adopt a definition of sexuality wherein heterosexual means “defines self as heterosexual” and has nothing to do with a person’s sexual inclinations or activity.
Some people have a reason to lie to some people about their sexuality. The second “some people” could range from “everybody except the campus LGBT group in the city far away from where he went to school” to “himself” for a guy who is in the closet.
If someone who voluntarily engages in sexual activity with other men vehemently refuses to accept that he is attracted to other men, that’s interesting, that provides a lot of information about the guy, but “this guy is closeted gay/bisexual” is a more reasonable explanation of his predilections and activities than “this guy is just as heterosexual as guys who don’t have sex with other men.”
MSM does not mean people who lied to the survey because no one knows who the liars are. The MSM terminology exists because there are people who answer two different questions differently. Maybe you should classify one of those answers as a truth and the other as a lie, but it’s pretty different than people who tell different things to different people. You can’t cleanly classify them as closeted / not closeted towards the survey.
Epidemiologists haven’t studied what these answers mean because they don’t care. They focused on the question that gets the highest response, because they think it’s probably more truthful. And while they use “MSM” interchangeably with “gay,” they do use it in their literature as a reminder of what the question was. And when they write for the public, they sometimes use it in the hopes of reaching a larger audience.
I’m aware of that – it’s an epidemiologist-created category so they can lump together all guys who have sex with other guys, regardless of what those guys think about it. Looking back at my original post, though, I can see where the confusion arises from. I’ve been mangling posts revising them lately. My bad.
I think this might be partly because the terms heterosexual/homosexual are used to refer to both physical sexual attraction and romance. Somebody who has sex with other men but has no interest in forming romantic connections with them could not identify as homosexual for that reason, in much the same way that somebody who’s romantically but not sexually attracted to women might describe himself as a “straight asexual”.
Evolution wants nothing. Evolution is a blind chemical process. I think a more likely reason why male homosexuality persists is because it confers an advantage to female siblings of being less responsive to females/neoteny and this gives a sufficient reproductive advantage for the genes involved in this to persist.
Speaking in general, the heritability of gayness is low enough (0.15-0.2) that any explanation based on it having a situational advantage and being maintained by balancing selection is probably wrong.
This doesn’t seem like it would follow if we hypothesize that homosexuality is ordinarily latent/recessive and is essentially a rare side-effect of some other trait that is the “actual” thing getting selected for. Which, as I understand it, is what people here are suggesting.
Cool word of the day!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spandrel_(biology)
But yeah, I believe homosexuality is very unlikely to have been selected for. People have a storytelling bias, and therefore if not guarded against discussions like this tend to become very overly adaptationist.
That’s the chief criticism of most evolutionary psychology for a reason.
Onyomi proposes that it is caused by an environmental factors — number of older brothers. In that case of course it would have low heritability. But a gene that caused conditional development could be favored, without even a need to invoke balancing selection. (For such a hypothesis, you have to be careful about different methods of measuring heritability. Some attribute the birth order environment to genes and others to shared environment.)
As Hlynkacg says, low heritability is exactly what you’d expect in sexually antagonistic selection. I think this is a lot more plausible than Onyomi’s scenario (a low bar). The only thing going for Onyomi is the birth order effect, and I’m skeptical that’s even true.
Why are we confident the causation runs gay->high-IQ? It seems like there’s room for other causal interpretations, ones more plausible than anthropologically unjustified speculation about the particular value of objectivity and/or rationality in gay people. Maybe the arrow runs high-IQ->identifies as gay, or both relying on a common cultural cause.
Sexuality, while probably fixed beyond a certain age, is almost certainly culturally mediated; otherwise, we’re at a loss to explain phenomena like the overwhelming prevalence of homosexual pederasty in Ancient Greece. So maybe more liberal and open-minded communities (which also skew coastal, elite, and high-IQ) produce more gay people with their “anything goes” culture.
Along similar lines, even without culture as a cause, the people most willing to describe themselves as “gay” might be gay people surrounded by high-IQ coastal elite culture, while homosexuals in more Christian/traditional/narrow-minded/bigoted communities (pick whichever descriptor[s] you like best) are more unwilling to apply the label to themselves, even if it holds true for them.
Altogether, I think there’s enough there to justify a moratorium on evo-bio storytelling until we actually have a clear lock on the correlates in full light of factors like culture of origin and culture one presently resides in.
What if it’s a pathogen tho
This is the “gay uncle” hypothesis, a common attempt to explain homosexuality in terms of kin selection.
The problem with this hypothesis is that it requires the beneficial effect of a gay uncle to be too strong to be probably realistic: an infertile gay uncle needs to make his siblings have four additional children just to break even in terms of evolutionary fitness. More generally, if a gay uncle is not completely infertile but has X% less fertility, then he needs to increase the combined fertility of his siblings by 4X% just to break even.
This is most certainly unrealistic in most scenarios: even if the gay uncle, or even more a lesbian aunt, produces more resources than their siblings because they are unencumbered by child rearing, they aren’t going to produce 4X more resources.
It is actually very realistic in high mortality scenarios.
Greg Cochran has had, ahem, quite a lot to say on the “gay uncle” hypothesis over the years, and he’s at least convinced me that the math just doesn’t work out.
But if the evolutionary modeling arguments don’t sway you, it’s worth considering that while sporadic/opportunistic homosexuality occurs widely across the animal kingdom, obligate male homosexuality is really observed in two species: humans and domesticated sheep. Per the Wiki:
Thus a “gay uncle”/tribal helper model of (at least) male homosexuality would need to explain why it’s useful in human societies and flocks of sheep, but skips every other social primate.
I don’t think that spinning mask is an optical illusion. It’s a coding error. Watch the reflective highlighting pass over any part of the mask, such as over the eyebrows, just underneath the nose, or on the chin. It is exactly the same for the “forward” and “backward-facing” face. That’s impossible no matter where the illumination source is. Even if the light is all coming in a level plane from the viewer’s direction, the light reflection from a convex surface should be smaller than the reflection of the same light from the same source on a concave surface.
Flip your screen upside down and watch the animation. This causes the effect to go away for me at least.
When I flip my screen uʍop ǝpısdn, the effect doesn’t go away for me. It’s crazy strong. I extracted all the frames from the GIF and watched them individually – doesn’t help either.
Do you see normal concave image when looking straight at the mask upside down? What about the Chaplin mask upside down, does it remove the effect for you? (not for me).
Can someone who just straight up doesn’t see the illusion in the hollow mask in the post speak up and describe what they see?
When I turned my screen upside down, the hollow mask illusion went away completely – it looked convex when it was facing me and concave when it was facing away. It looked like any other rotating object.
It didn’t work on the Chaplin mask, but it helped a little bit. When it was facing away from me, the mask appeared to bulge outwards, but around the edges it looked sunken in.
It also made the illusion slower to take effect (or less effective at steep angles?). When right side up, the illusion takes effect pretty much instantly from any angle, it feels like the front of the mask is sliding away to reveal another forward-facing mask behind it. But with the Chaplin mask upside down, I could perceive it as facing away from me for a few moments, then as it rotated fully away from me, my brain made the switch and I saw it bulging outwards again.
Flipping the regular image makes the illusion go away for me. Flipping the Chaplin mask does not remove the effect.
I think this is an indication of how strong this effect is. My way of breaking the spell is following a corner with my eyes and only taking in the whole with my peripheral vision. This seems to let this slip under my “prior application” radar.
Yeah I can break it by looking at it with peripheral vision. Perhaps visual acuity is a factor? 🙂
I don’t see the mask glitch — it looks like a normal object rotating at constant speed; half the time it is facing towards me and half the time away. Demographics — cis-male, no autism diagnosis although I have some traits which make me wonder, normal vision and I see most optical illusions normally.
Here is a possible confounder — men are much better at mental rotation tasks. To me, watching the mask feels like engaging the same part of my brain as solving a Shepard-Metzler test, which I do well. If you were going to do a real study, I think this would be worth looking at.
What I find most interesting about these types of posts is the obvious politically incorrect elephant in the living room Scott keeps dancing around.
Is it some variant of “transgender people are more prone to mental disorder”? Or “transgender-ness is underlain by mental disorder”?
It’s somewhat stronger than that.
Scott likes to argue that whether something is a disease is a property of the map rather than the territory.
However, here he also admits that things commonly considered psychological diseases tend to correlate strongly with each other:
That’s the problem with insisting that X exists only on the map, not the territory, eventually some discovers an epistemological X detector.
Also the “things commonly considered psychological diseases” includes things that used to be considered sexual perversions and in the DSM before being removed for political/culture war reasons.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but the psychological definition of a disease has a philosophical component to it. I was told that, for certain psych disorders, it’s not sufficient to have multiple matching symptoms – the patient must report that the presence of the symptoms causes distress.
For most diseases, this is a moot point. The flu mostly causes distress, there are few things which could make having the flu a pleasant experience. (Though there are probably some aspects of having the flu that are pleasant – time off work, etc.)
Transgenderism is one of those edge cases where the disease causing distress is very important. I don’t disagree that it should be considered a disease (at least by the psychological definition), but that doesn’t imply that it always needs treatment, or always needs the same treatment. Consider a 45-year-old transman who has masculine hobbies, male buddies, and generally lives according to male norms and is happy with the arrangement. He is comorbid with another psych disease (say depression), but it is managed with an SSRI. He is undergoing gender reassignment therapy and is taking testosterone.
A treatment comes out which affects NMDA, and promises to remove his dissociation and make him feel like a woman. He is strongly against starting treatment, as the shift toward womanhood may make it harder for him to enjoy all the masculine aspects of his life. He also doesn’t want to figure out how to live as a woman as a 45-year-old, believing that 20-odd years of male experiences will make it much more difficult for him to adapt. Additionally, his depression is already managed and the gender reassignment surgery removes most of the discomfort of being trans.
I suppose he has a disease – but the gender reassignment surgery + depression medication alleviate his distress, and once the gender reassignment is complete he may not have a disease at all. Yet he will still be trans. A proper cure for the disease (one that removes the root cause) might be the NMDA-based treatment, but he has good reasons for rejecting that treatment.
Calling transgenderism a disease may be accurate, but not in the sense that we call the flu a disease, or measles.
So, you are against transgenderism cures. Can you elaborate on where you think that line out to be drawn and why?
@John Schilling sure.
My line would be where the cure has a reasonable potential to cause more harm than the existing disease. In the hypothetical case I outlined, the NMDA treatment has the potential to cause more harm because of the following reasons:
1) The man’s existing/expected future distress is low. The comorbid depression is managed; the man has a healthy masculine identity; and the gender reassignment is expected to improve the dissociation.
2) The use of an NMDA treatment has the potential to cause a lot of harm. The man is 45 and would have to spend a good deal of time figuring out how to transition to being seen as a woman.
In other cases the NMDA treatment would be more appropriate. If you can reliably predict transgenderism and can administer the treatment before the patient has time to develop a comfortable trans identity, it would save a lot of pain. There are philosophic/moral issues at play there, but I don’t feel qualified to discuss them.
So the answer is that I’m against certain transgenderism cures, on a case-by-case basis, according to the line I’ve drawn above.
After you’ve transitioned for long enough, detransition is basically another transition. You may have a romantic relationship with someone who is attracted to your body, and who would be really unhappy or leave you if you suddenly wanted to have a different body. You may have children who would be confused and upset. You have secondary sexual characteristics which mean that you don’t necessarily pass in your new gender without a lot of effort. You may have to tell hundreds of people about your new pronouns, which they will probably mess up for a long time. You may have to spend thousands of dollars on reconstructive surgeries and other medical procedures. You may have to be on hormones for the rest of your life. Your junk may not ever work the way that of a person who never transitioned does. You may face discrimination– it is not easy to be a woman with a beard in this world.
There are lots of reasons to take on these costs– most notably, untreated dysphoria, whether because you’re transgender or because you’re a cisgender person who made a mistake and transitioned and is now experiencing gender dysphoria. But if your gender dysphoria is not interfering with your life then there’s not much reason to take on the transition costs.
Mind the beam in thine own eye before picking at motes in others.
Nice generic reply to avoid dealing with the person pointing out things you find uncomfortable.
lol no,
I’m accusing you of dancing around the elephant yourself while castigating another for doing the same. If you see the elephant you should name it. However, it seems that you’re too thick and/or lazy to understand that.
Our host has a bad habit of deleting comments that discuss politically incorect topics a little to clearly.
I think it’s more likely that you don’t want to discuss it clearly because doing so would require effort on your part.
But can you make him dance the other direction if you concentrate?
I appreciate this comment. 🙂
If true then congratulations Scott! Finding ways to discuss politically incorrect topics without generating hate is a difficult but good thing worthy of Scott’s writing talents.
Except he’s not actually discussing it.
If I am understanding correctly, your line of reasoning is:
[Prior] “Transgenderism” is a mental disorder like depression
[Information from post] Estrogen helps transgender-related dissociation via NMDA.
[Inferential step] Transgenderism is caused by a shortage of NMDA receptors, and can thus be cured.
[Conclusion] Transgenderism is a mental disorder that has to be treated with NMDA, instead of helping these people transition.
I am not saying any of this is wrong, but I think that you’re counting red cars. If this is indeed your prior, and you are unknowingly only looking for evidence to back this up, you will never find out whether or not your conclusion is actually justified or not.
I find it more interesting that you can figure out enough of what I’m talking about to come up with an unconvincing invisible dragon-style defense with me actually having to make my argument.
I find it aggravating that you darkly hint at your point and then play these rhetorical games when people try to accommodate you. Say your piece or shut up, this shit is cowardly.
This is essentially abc’s MO, I suspect they put more effort into selecting a username than they do half their posts. Which is to say “none what so ever”.
As others have noted, you continue to dance around your actual point so I’m just going to have to guess that you are implying that transgenderism should be classified as a mental disorder and therefore it needs to be treated with drugs and psychiatry, not the current surgical methods.
Except that the second part does not follow from the first. Even if every doctor comes out and insists: “transgenderism is a disease”, the most effective treatment for it will remain gender reassignment surgery. Nothing about the world would change except for a definition. (and people subsequently using that definition to attack others)
Perhaps if there was some radical new drug that could reverse the various brain differences that transgender people have, and leave them with a neurotypical male or female brain, then that would be the new standard treatment. In fact, I would guess that a lot of transgender people would prefer that, as surgery always carries risk and being transgender is really hard, even with gender reassignment. But such a drug does not exist and so the most effective treatment we have will continue to be gender reassignment
That’s the other elephant in the room. The one abc is dancing around trying to pretend isn’t there.
From one of scotts old posts:
As it happens, I’ve discussed Scott’s insistence that whether something is a “psychiatric disorder” exists only on the map, elsewhere in this thread.
But what if it turns out not to be? Like, what if it’s just estrogen, or some non-feminizing derivative?
That’s literally what my third paragraph is addressing. If there is a superior treatment then I believe it will become the medical standard, because Gender reassignment surgery still has a load of drawbacks.
It would probably not be instantaneous, and doubtless you’d see hundreds of angry blog posts on the topic, but if someone can just take estrogen pills and find themselves no longer depressed, disassociative, potentially suicidal, etc. then I don’t think it would take forever for doctors and transgender people to switch to it as a new standard.
Right. Just for fun, to continue the point with abc’s elephant in the room metaphor:
If a schizophrenic man believes he is an elephant, and is unhappy because he finds himself “trapped in a man’s body” is the best course of treatment to: (a) surgically alter his body to look a bit more like an elephant, or (b) try using cognitive therapy plus estrogen/drugs/etc to help him feel less like an elephant and more like a man?
Strapping homemade wings to your back and jumping off the town church’s spire was insanity and lead to death not that long ago, nowadays we have wingsuits and more mainstream, airliners so flying is no longer crazy.
Given enough technological advance I don’t doubt eventually Culture* style easy gender reassignment will be mainstream and thus no longer viewed as “crazy”. This doesn’t quite apply to other debilitating mental illnesses (Though Larry Niven had a thing about artificially induced paranoid psychosis in his stories)
* As in Iain Banks, I assume it’s a well known reference around here?
I liked one bit from Blindsight with a character with multiple personalities who’s shoulder-chip is that up until historically recently for them the standard treatment for multiple personalities had been to basically kill all but one of them and the character regards that as basically long-standing state sanctioned genocide.
Is it the most effective treatment? My information might be out of date, but the last I heard, the health outcomes for Transgender patients who transitions aren’t that much better than for Transgender patients who haven’t transitioned? Marginally better, but probably still best described as a constant struggle.
I feel the same way about this as I do about deafness. If it can be nipped in the bud early (like with a cochlear implant), there is zero reason not to do it. If you can allow someone to live out their life with the full range of life choices they’d have as their biologically healthy birth gender, it’s a no brainer to enable that. I’m extremely worried about this new trend of effectively sterilizing children who think they are transgender. Instead of putting them on the road to surgical intervention immediately. Perhaps other options should be explored.
But that doesn’t help people who’ve already transitioned, and been living as another identity for the last 10, 20, 30+ years. And I’d see no reason to change their lives. As someone else said, at that point, “curing” them would be another arduous, stressful, difficult transition that would likely not improve their health outcomes. But, and this is not unlike the deaf community, they appear to treat attempts to heal young people as an assault on them.
There have been no studies that compare transgender people with gender dysphoric non-transitioning people, in part because of the great difficulty of identifying gender dysphoric non-transitioning people. The studies you’re probably thinking of show that transgender people have worse outcomes than cisgender people; of course, being cisgender is not an option available to most transgender people. Before-and-after studies consistently show that transgender people have improved mental health after transition, although of course that may just be the placebo effect.
If you’re going to darkly hint about a politically incorrect elephant, at least choose one that large numbers of transgender people don’t already believe.
for what it’s worth, i’m a trans man (not schizophrenic; probably not autistic; pre-T; i don’t think i dissociate much, but i’m also depressed and sometimes find it hard to tell exactly what i’m experiencing; if i do dissociate, it’s only a mild form) and while i was able to make the spinning dancer switch directions several times, i’m not having a whole lot of success with either the spinning hollow mask or the static hollow mask.
interesting article, though.
A suggestion on making terminology less opaque to casual readers: when I was a kid, golf magazines were full of references to golf ball trajectories that curved left or right, whether through the air due to spin or on the green due to gravity.
But eventually it became clear to editors that phrases like “a left-breaking putt” confused a sizable fraction of readers. Is a left-breaking putt one that is aimed left of the hole or is that “a right-breaking putt?”
In recent decades, therefore, golf writers have adopted the convention of spelling out the motion, as in “a left to right breaking putt” or “putting right to left spin on his tee shot,” etc.
Similarly, my brain doesn’t deal well with terms like “transwoman” because I can’t remember if that’s supposed to be someone who has undergone transition to or from womanhood. Like a lot of people, I’m a little vague about prepositions.
I realize that making terminology less opaque for the masses lessens the status marker benefits of being able to confidently use obscure jargon …
So, could we spell out what we’re talking about using terms like “m to f” or “f to m?”
a general rule of thumb these days wrt “trans man” and “trans woman” is that it’s based on how the person in question identifies, and “trans” is simply a modifier to show that they are transgender, not cisgender. so, a trans man is not a cis man, but he’s still a man, and identifies as a man. “trans woman” emphasizes the woman in question’s womanhood, and indicates that she has transitioned to womanhood.
(trans man: f to m
trans woman: m to f)
one reason i’ve read for the shift in terminology is that trans people find it more comfortable/comforting to use a term that highlights their new/current identity rather than emphasizing their old gender, and that this is why the trans community moved towards “transman/transwoman” rather than “f to m/m to f.”
This exchange between Steve Sailer and gamma reminds me of the previous post on conversation and comprehensibility. It strikes me that people’s relative preference for clarity in how we communicate is directly related to whether or not they bear the cost or more or less clarity.
So, we can ask in a very innocent way: if “transgendered women” means the exact same thing as “m to f transgendered woman” and has the added value of being more clear to people who might be unfamiliar with the terminology, then why wouldn’t you default to the more precise language? And the answer is that language is about much more than communication Language is also about power and about status games.
A world in which transgendered people can simply describe themselves as “trangendered women” or “transgendered men” implies that they have attained a certain level of status that allows them to eschew the “m to f” or “f to m” qualifier because the cost of those in the wider world of being unfamiliar with the preferred nomenclature is greater than the cost to transgendered persons of being less precise.
Like I said, in the apolitical world of writing up golf instruction tips, the phrases “left-to-right” and “right-to-left” have come in to common use because they are less confusing to the less clued in.
But in a lot of fields, making the masses feel confused and insecure by using non-obvious terminology is not a bug but a feature for those playing these kind of inter-personal dominance games.
I think by looking at it as intentionally opaque jargon you’re missing the actual difference. In golf nobody has strongly different feelings about a shot going left rather than right, so communicating clearly is the only thing that needs to be considered. But one of the key factors in the whole transgender discourse is that a lot of trans people are very uncomfortable being referred to by the wrong gender, and the general consensus has become that it’s worth losing a little clarity to avoid that.
Yes.
I work with a trans (nonbinary) scientist and even with that familiarity talking about her work to people outside of the lab is a constant stumbling block for the rest of us. You either have to give up and ‘misgender’ her as I am now or spend an additional few minutes filling strangers in on the details of her personal life before getting to the cancer research.
The current terminology is very opaque and confusing. Part of why I became a scientist in the first place is that I don’t deal well with cognitive dissonance: holding multiple contradictory concepts in my head at once is exhausting. There must be a better way to describe trans people.
“trans (nonbinary)”
How can one be both?
I don’t know. That’s the terminology I’ve been told to use.
I’ve never heard it explained, but it would seem reasonable enough to me if the logic is that they were assigned a gender from the gender binary initially, and once they realized that it did not match their identity, they transitioned from it to nonbinarity.
I’m sure someone more familiar with nonbinarity could do a better job though
MNH go it right. (I am actually sort of confused about how one could not be both, unless one has the unusual sort of parent who assigned one nonbinary at birth.)
One would not be both if one does not regard the state of one’s identity gender being “male” or “female” as a nonbinary state.
This is the first time in my life that I’ve been in 100% agreement with Steve Sailer.
Well, it probably isn’t. But I think that the same dyslexia that prevents me from flipping east and west without painstakingly visualizing a map of California in my mind and then saying “west is towards the ocean” prevents me from ever understanding whether “transwoman” means “mtf” or “ftm.”
“Trans” = “wannabe” is an effective mnemonic at that level.
The next level, with the various gradiations of effort and success, is where the terminology gets complicated and ambiguous. “Pre-op” and “post-op” have been deprecated for various reasons; I haven’t seen a simple guide to the currently preferred language.
You teased us with that bit about political affiliation and then didn’t elaborate. I guess it’s not polite to say “disagreeing with me politically is caused by a malfunctioning brain”, but there’s a puzzle I wonder if it could help solve. I’ve noticed that the alt-right seems to have a disproportionately large number of transwomen in it; especially surprising given the adversarial outlook that the alt-right has towards the identity-progressive agenda, which includes transgender promotion. If there were a direct connection, that might help explain things.
The directionality goes the wrong way – being conservative is associated with stronger NMDA function.
But my guess is that the alt-right doesn’t have the same biological factors that produce eg GK Chesterton type conservatives. They seem way more into being edgy and trying to change society, as opposed to the sort of strong purity intuitions and “things were fine when I was a kid and people should just be normal” parts of conservativism that I think are probably the most biologically fundamental.
Forgive me if I’m missing something obvious, but:
If lots of transpeople are autistic, and transwomen frequently take estrogen as part of their transition process, then why can’t we easily find out whether estrogen helps with autistic symptoms in humans by simply asking autistic transwomen whether hormone therapy seemed to help with their autism as well as their gender dysphoria? Sure, that wouldn’t be as good as a controlled experiment, but you’d think that it would be enough to get a general idea.
Or is it just that no one has thought of this yet?
My guess is nobody’s ever gotten a good enough sample size together. Trans people are only 0.2% of the population, and autistic trans people only 10% of that.
An ideal trial would be an intervention, where the same patients can experience varying treatments. Fortunately, 50% of the population experience regular variation in estrogen levels already, it’s called the menstrual cycle. 🙂 Should we expect variations also in e.g. schizophrenia symptoms? I would think so, but from my cursory investigation into the literature, there isn’t much evidence of this (nor of the converse, for that matter).
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26070315
I always enjoy your posts, and this one was no exception. However, it was mildly confusing that you referred to the phenomenon of viewing the mask invert itself as “glitching”. I would suggest “mask-reversal”.
Yeah, it was a little odd to see the “normal” response being referenced as “glitching”.
> Women are known to sometimes get schizophrenia triggered by menopause when their estrogen levels decrease.
Ok, but isn’t the peak age for women developing schizophrenia well before menopause? Like around 30?
See the discussion of this at http://writehealth.co.uk/menopause-and-schizophrenia/
Weak data point, re: estrogen and depression (via NMDA), when I went back on an estrogen-based contraceptive pill it instantly stopped my self-loathing spirals – I outright don’t get them any more – and generally evened me out. (It’s greatly improved my general quality of life.)
This is actually the first article I’m reading that makes me go “oh, huh, is that what’s going on there?”, since I was previously at a total loss what aspect of the contraceptive pill might be helping me battle my depression.
(Conversely there are other people that’ve reported getting depressed when they started taking contraceptive pills. You win some, you lose some, I guess.)
Have you heard of any psychological changes in people taking sex hormones? I’m curious as to if people taking sex hormones start thinking more stereotypically male or female, or if they start finding different arguments or different kinds of argument more persuasive.
I mean, I’m quite curious, but I was hoping to find out that this had already been experienced and described without my having to actually take them myself
In the great travel writer James/Jan Morris’s memoir of sex change, “Conundrum,” he mentions being more sensitive to the feel of fabrics since taking lots of estrogen. But that’s about it in terms of changes. His / her brain mostly seems to be pretty similar before and after.
In general, the famous late onset m to f trans people like Morris, McCloskey, Conway, or the guy I knew before he became “America’s highest paid female CEO,” seem to have such extremely strong masculine personalities that even the most radical hormonal and surgical interventions don’t seem to have much impact on who they are. The kind of guys who decide to become women after fathering a passel of kids tend to be pretty far out toward the extreme of masculine willfulness and selfishness, and there they stay
The most commonly reported changes are changes in sexuality: trans men tend to have higher libidos, while trans women tend to have lower libidos; trans men often find themselves becoming more visually oriented and interested in sex with random people; sexual orientation changes happen fairly often, for some reason commonly from being a gay man to a lesbian, or vice versa. Emotional changes also happen, but these are hopelessly confounded by relief of dysphoria, and anyway people often have a poor vocabulary for discussing emotions, so it’s hard to say exactly what direction it’s going in. I think transgender men becoming angrier on testosterone is probably a real effect, but that’s something that depends a *lot* on the guy.
Some people experience psychological changes far more strongly than other people. I have a transgender female friend who sometimes uses testosterone as a recreational drug because the effects are so strong for her; I personally had absolutely no psychological effects from testosterone whatsoever.
“sometimes uses testosterone as a recreational drug…”
Hah, interesting! I am reminded of an article in which a trans man reported that testosterone made the difference between ‘having complex emotions about a bee drowning in my soda’ to not really having much reaction to seeing his girlfriend sobbing on her bed. Caused a bit of an identity crisis, understandably.
I speculate there’s quite a bit of variability in the way people react to different hormones even within the same gender.
For example, men are on average more aggressive and violent than women. But there’s a very large variability; some men are very aggressive, while others aren’t very aggressive at all. Yet there isn’t a gigantic variation between how much testosterone healthy men have generally.
So it seems like some genetic/developmental factors make it so that testosterone makes some men really aggressive along with its other effects, and some men aren’t nearly so sensitive to this effect.
Is there any history of trying to (treat?/cure?) M to F transgender people with testosterone?
If so, did it (work?/cause them to be less likely to identify as F?)
I think to even ask the question you’d need to know the objective truth about which way it’s spinning – and if it distorts things in a way that makes it not consistent with any objective truth, that could explain why there was no difference.
The differences between the face when it is facing directly towards and away from the camera of the gif (with one mirrored horizontally to adjust for the lighting) are very subtle, but they’re there (I’m not sure if they’re not consistent with simply being two different faces, though – mostly, the inside-out one has a slightly narrower jaw, and lower brow ridge)
So to me the next big question is what pesticide / manufacturing byproduct / chemical is both an NMDA agonist and would have started leaching into the water supply in the last 50 years or so to coincide with the start of the upswing in autism.
Except that there hasn’t been an upswing in autism in the last 50 years. Autists haven’t displaced neurotypicals. There has been an upswing in people previously given the coarse diagnosis of mentally retarded now given the precise diagnosis of retarded and autistic.
Glyphosate.
Seems like as good a candidate as any, but is it an NMDA antagonist?
It’s very common to prescribe both testosterone and estrogen to trans women who’ve had GRS or gonadectomies. A little supplemental testosterone restores sex drive and has some other beneficial effects for some of us.
I’m interested in the philosophical minefield. Physical correlates seem somehow to carry a strange weight of authority.
My own knee-jerk reaction to posts like this leans that way. I don’t identify as trans, only as a… dunno, not-quite-gender-conforming male somewhere in the trans spectrum, if there is such a thing. I used to crossdress secretly as a teen, and I have transitioning fantasies, and I dislike male features of my body; but I’m generally sufficiently not-uncomfortable with my body, and with presenting as ‘male’, that I don’t feel like these tendencies are strong enough to go through gender reassignment, or to warrant the title of ‘trans’. It feels as if I’d be cheapening the experience of people with real dysphoria.
But then I can’t see the mask illusion at all, even trying to; and my first thought is something like, “Huh, there you go, see? This proves you’re trans, and in denial”. That seems irrational to me. Suppose a serious study found a (in its sample at least) perfect correlate of being gay; say, all gay men and only gay men have a high level of a certain hormone on brain area such-and-such, associated with sexual attractoin. Suppose my friend John never felt sexual desire for female-type bodies, and always lusted after male-type bodies. Suppose John is tested to have short amounts of said hormone. I’d never go and say “well sorry John, you’re a fake. You only think you’re gay. Must be doing it for attention”. This would clearly be putting the theory before the data. (There was once a study claiming, based on an artificial lab-based test, that male bisexuality doesn’t exist, and males who identify as bisexual must be doing it for some other, self-deluding reason. So apparently when young me got a boner from looking at male models in briefs and female models in lingerie, one of those boners was fake, though hell if I know which. The same researchers later did manage to confirm the existence of bisexuality, as defined by their test.)
Self-reminiscing aside, my point is: I feel like I’ve been conditioned to give ontological priority to objective facts over subjective facts, and I don’t think that’s always warranted.
>But then I can’t see the mask illusion at all, even trying to
Sorry to go on a tangent from the main point of your comment, but I’m curious – are you also unable to see the Chaplin mask illusion in addition to the one in this post? I’m asking because if anything it seems even stronger and more inescapable to me and people I’ve asked. Also, are you good/bad/ordinary at recognizing familiar faces?
Oh, now I know what are you all talking about—yes, the Chaplin mask illusion works for me! It starts hollow, then about 50% through my brain suddenly inverts it. Only when the colored side starts to show to the right, it goes back to hollow, again suddenly. This is consistent with every rotation.
I’m notoriously bad at recognizing people (to the point of being several times scolded for it).
Shouldn’t the default hypothesis be that gender dysphoria is a type of psychotic disorder?
Maybe there is no such thing as an “innate” gender identity, there are just people who correctly process evidence about their gender and people who don’t.
I’ve thought about this too, and the neatest conclusion that I’ve gotten is:
1. Yes, Gender Dysphoria is a psychiatric disorder.
2. Gender Dysphoria can be treated by transitioning.
3. This makes other people really mad for some reason, and they should just be thankful that there’s a simple fix for this particular psychiatric disorder.
I realize that there’s some terminological stuff around what exactly a “disorder” is, in particular, that it needs to interfere “with normal life” in some way. I guess what I am proposing is a redefinition of normal life, which would make it not a disorder (?). There’s some contradictions, but that’s to be expected when the best definition of “gender” I have found is “the thing people mean when they say the word ‘gender'”.
As a rule, nothing which involves reordering society from the ground up should be described as a “simple fix.”
If a psychiatric disorder can be treated surgically, that’s great news for the patient. But if the treatment also requires the lifelong participation of everyone else, then that’s a problem.
IDK, I think a lot of children with ADHD would experience little functional impairment if they had enough opportunity to run around and play outside, and although that would involve reordering society from the ground up I do think it’s a fairly simple fix.
This is a problem of language.
If you say ‘end compulsory schooling,’ that makes it sound like educational system consists of a single action which some individual or group could stop doing. In reality, it is an extraordinarily complex process which is tied into almost every other facet of American life. Ending it would require a herculean effort on the parts of a large number of people, most of whom prefer the system as it is anyway.
‘Ending gender’ is at least a few orders of magnitude more complex to implement, and may well not even be possible with modern technology.
Running around and playing outside requires reordering society from the ground up?
Man, things must have really changed since I was a kid.
Nabil ad Dajjal: Very few transgender people want to end gender! As a group, gender is far more important for transgender people than for cisgender people. It is true that, as a group, transgender people would like social gender to be something you can change.
Horkthane: Yep, because the reason that kids aren’t running outside as much is because parents believe that their kids are in danger because people have incentives to play up stories about kidnapped kids (which would involve complete reform of the news media), and because of screen use by children (which would involve completely changing our hobbies, and probably figuring out how to give parents more time with kids so that they’re less likely to sit the kid in front of Sesame Street to keep them quiet), and because cities are poorly designed for children so they’re more likely to be hit by cars (which would involve redesigning cities), and because teachers punish students by taking away recess (which would involve a huge change in school discipline), and because recess is being cut in a lot of schools to make more time for academics because of high-stakes testing (which would involve inventing another way to keep schools accountable, or letting them not be accountable).
Social problems are complicated!
From my perspective the two statements are identical. Gender is a signal of sex: decoupling the two destroys the value of the former. If gender really did mean nothing more than momentary self-identification, then nobody would bother with it because it’s totally useless.
But putting that aside for a moment, you must realize that it’s still just as insanely difficult / probably impossible either way. I don’t see what your comment was supposed to accomplish.
Logged in to reply to @Horkthane, but Ozy beat me to it.
I deliberately live in a neighborhood where it is still normal and expected for children to play outside with one another under minimal adult supervision. This requires moderate inconveniences to other aspects of my life, mostly related to travel times, but the alternative is for my kids to lose out on a rich part of childhood. Such neighborhoods are becoming more and more rare.
Gender dysphoria is clearly a psychiatric disorder (it’s in the DSM and everything!) but it is not a psychotic disorder. There do exist people with psychotic delusions of being a different sex, but they can be easily distinguished from transgender people: transgender people do not generally experience hallucinations, thought disorders, or other common traits of psychosis; transness is not fixed by taking antipsychotics; and transgender people can accurately state what their current biological sex and social gender are, and indeed consider this to be their entire fucking problem.
Do people who *don’t* dissociate generally *not* go “oh, yeah, that thing”? I kind of assumed it was a Forer effect thing.
Has anyone looked at the effects of estrogen-based birth control on autistic women?
Unless your brain is bad at applying priors, ie its NMDA receptors aren’t working that well. Then it just sticks with the bottom-up sensory evidence showing that the mask is hollow.
One of the things that came to mind while reading this was, “wait, shouldn’t trans people have stronger not weaker priors than other people? After all, they’ve got a strong prior for what their body should be like, one which refuses to get updated to match the sense data, and the constant conflict between the prior and the sense data is a big part of what causes all the problems?”
This probably only goes to show that concepts on the level of “stronger or weaker priors” are too vague and high-level to translate into useful predictions.