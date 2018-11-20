Links 11/18: MayflowURL

In 532, the Byzantines and Persians signed what they called The Perpetual Peace, so named because it was expected to last forever. It lasted eight years. After the ensuing war, the Byzantines and Persians, now less optimistic, named their new treaty The Fifty Year Peace. It lasted ten years.
Patrick Collison and Michael Nielson on diminishing returns from science. Some of you have already seen my thoughts on this, but I’ll post them here in a week or two.
Wikipedia has a page on Armenia/Azerbaijan relations in the Eurovision Song Contest. Highlights include the time Azerbaijan’s secret police rounded up everyone who voted for Armenia, the time Armenia claimed Azerbaijan cut off the broadcast to prevent people from seeing Armenia winning, and accusations from Azerbaijani officials that vapid Armenian love song “Don’t Deny” was dog-whistling a point about the Armenian Genocide.
Everything You Know About State Education Rankings Is Wrong. Most rating systems rank state education success based on a combined measure which includes amount of money spent as a positive outcome, making it tautological to “prove” that more funding improves state performance. See also economists’ Stan Liebowitz and Matthew Kelly corrected ranking table, which also adjusts for some confounders.
The most significant Christian schism of the past five hundred years happened last month, when the Russian Orthodox Church severed ties with the Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople due to an argument about Ukraine.
California may allow marijuana, and it may allow alcohol, but at least it’s taking a strong stance against cocktails that include CBD, for some reason.
Recent news in scientific publishing: two statisticians launch RESEARCHERS.ONE (site, Andrew Gelman blog post), a “souped-up Arxiv with pre- and post-publication review”. And Elsevier files a lawsuit forcing a Swedish ISP to ban Sci-Hub; the ISP complies but also bans Elsevier. Also: preregistration works.
Related?: A Chinese barbecue restaurant named itself The Lancet after a top medical journal, and is offering discounts for researchers based on the impact factor of the journals they’ve published in. (h/t Julia Galef)
Experimental archaeology is the practice of doing things we think ancient people might have done to learn more about the details. For example, the Trireme Trust built and rowed a functional Greek trireme to learn more about how triremes worked.
Researchers crack the brain’s code for storing faces (paper, news article), describing it as “a high-dimensional analogy of the familiar RGB code for colors, allowing realistic faces to be accurately decoded with…a small number of cells”.
The Alpine-Himalayan orogenic belt connects the Pyrenees, Alps, Carpathians, Caucasus, Zagros, Tian Shan, and Himalayan ranges.
In what might be the most impressive temper tantrum of all time, the Saudis, angry about Qatar’s support for regional enemy Iran, are planning to dig a giant canal to turn Qatar into an island.
Did you know there are still object-level arguments about libertarianism sometime? It’s true! See Bryan Caplan’s delightfully named Optimality Vs. Fire. Another interesting Caplan: The Triumph Of Ayn Rand’s Worst Idea.
I am always a sucker for the “X as dril tweets” genre, so here is philosophers as dril tweets. EG:
— drilosophers (@drilosophers) November 17, 2018
If you want to see all of (someone’s idiosyncratic and dubious selection of what counts as) the rationality-related subreddits in one place, there’s now a Rationality Reddit Feed. Also, gwern has a subreddit now.
Sarah Kliff at Vox is trying to bring transparency to ER prices with a database of what each hospital’s fees are (though it doesn’t look like it’s the kind of transparency where you’re allowed to see the database, apparently for medical privacy law reasons). If you have a recent ER bill, you can submit here, or you can see some of Vox’s reporting on the issue here.
Science disproves your intrusive thoughts: Most Initial Conversations Go Better Than People Think.
Scandal at meta-analysis producer the Cochrane Collaboration as board members resign en masse. The story seems to go like this: The Collaboration did a meta-analysis showing that HPV vaccines are safe and effective. Cochrane board member Peter Gøtzsche (previously featured here as author of my favorite study on the placebo effect) wrote a savage takedown in the British Medical Journal saying the HPV review did not meet Cochrane standards and should not have been published. The Collaboration’s Board was apparently angry that he took this dispute public and a bare majority voted to expel him. Then the other half of the board stepped down in protest. So much for the one organization we were previously able to trust 🙁
And another academic scandal: Eiko Fried and James Coyne are two of my favorite psychologists and crusaders for high standards in psychology. They’ve recently been having a bad time. As far as I can understand it, Coyne is (by his own admission) well known for being extremely blunt and not afraid of personal attacks on people he thinks deserve it. Fried wrote an article about how a climate of personal attacks and nastiness in the psychology community have gone too far, and most of his examples were of Coyne. Coyne wrote some things accusing Fried of tone policing, but also sued Fried for “cyberbullying” and spread rumors that he was “aligned with racism”. Now Fried has 100% won the lawsuit, the rumors against him have been debunked, various people have come out saying they were harassed by Coyne (and apparently there was also a case of “assault and battery”!) and various institutions Coyne is affiliated with have unaffiliated with him (or said they were never as affiliated as he claimed). I’m really disappointed in this, but it’s helped crystallize some things for me. First, that although cyberbullying is a big problem, mindlessly cracking down on it is dangerous for exactly the reasons shown here – a cyberbully trying to silence their victim by suing them for cyberbullying (and the “aligned with racism” slur is a parallel warning on the dangers of moral panics). And second, that complaints about “tone policing” can often be a smokescreen for just genuinely being a bad actor.
“Superpermutations” is a term for mathematemical objects containing every possible permutation of some number of items. The field recently received a jolt when a proof of the lower bound of an important theorem was discovered to have been posted by an anonymous user on a 4chan thread about how many different ways you could watch anime episodes. Now in an equally weird twist of fate, the upper bound of the same theorem has been proven by sci-fi writer Greg Egan, author of Permutation City.
Let’s Fund (description, site) is a crowdfunding site for effective altruism that helps people discover or coordinate campaigns.
This article is called YouTubers Will Enter Politics And The Ones Who Do Are Probably Going To Win, but it focuses on Kim Kataguiri (age 22, the youngest person ever elected to Brazil’s Congress) and other right-wing YouTubers who won positions in the recent Brazilian elections.
The world’s new tallest statue is India’s Statue Of Unity, a 600-foot high (and impressively realistic) depiction of independence hero Sardar Patel.
In 1861, a Tokugawa-era author published the first Japanese book ever on the newly-contacted land of America, called Osanaetoki Bankokubanashi. Although beautifully illustrated, the content was a bit fanciful…
..and by “a bit fanciful”, I mean that this is a depiction of John Adams asking a mountain fairy to help avenge the death of his mother, who was eaten by a giant snake. I assumed the book had to be fake, but Kyoto University seems to endorse it as real. You can find more of Kapur’s commentary here and the rest of the book here.
Karl Friston, previously the subject of a bemused SSC post, is now the subject of an only-somewhat-bemused Wired story. The way this story presents the free energy principle makes it much more of an obvious match for control theory, so much that I’m wondering if I’m misunderstanding it. Related: some computational neuroscience principles used to make a curiosity-driven AI.
Mathematical proofs small enough to fit on Twitter: every odd integer is the difference of two squares.
From the subreddit: the most successful fraudster of all time may have been Jho Low, a financier who offered to manage Malaysia’s $4 billion dollar sovereign wealth fund, took the $4 billion, and walked away with it.
Ever wonder why charities (and other organizations) that say they have enough funding but complain they can’t find enough good employees don’t just raise the salaries they’re offering until they can? Here’s an 80,000 Hours survey on the topic. The main insight is that if a group has 20 employees and can’t find a 21st, then if they want to raise the open position’s salary by X in order to attract more people, they need to raise all their existing employees’ salaries by X or those employees will reasonably complain they’re getting paid less for the same work. So the cost of raising the salary they’re offering for an empty position is less like X and more like 21X.
Sorry, non-Californians, more on the CA ballot propositions – here’s a table of how the state voted on each vs. how SFers voted vs. how LAers voted vs. what the relevant newspapers endorsed. It looks like everyone is pretty much in alignment except the San Francisco Chronicle, which hates everything.
Many Indo-European languages use euphemisms for “bear”, sometime several layers of euphemism, because of a fear that speaking the bear’s true name might summon it. The English word “bear” is a euphemism originally meaning “brown one”. Inside the quest to reconstruct the bear’s True Name. NB: do not read this article aloud or you might get eaten by bears.
Missed title opportunity: “The PerpetURL Peace”
“And Elsevier files a lawsuit forcing a Swedish ISP to ban Sci-Hub; the ISP complies but also bans Elsevier.”
Hahaha! It really sounds like the Pirate Party needs to make a comeback in Sweden (although it could be argued that that particular country has bigger problems).
Anyone interested in the state of academic publishing should probably watch Paywall, which shows what happens when people can’t afford access to research.
“The most significant Christian schism of the past five hundred years happened last month, when the Russian Orthodox Church severed ties with the Eastern Orthodox Patriarch of Constantinople due to an argument about Ukraine.”
!!!
Come on guys, just no. 🙁
Subtext (bearing in mind that I am only an Orthodox layman, not an expert): there’s an ongoing rivalry between the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Constantinople (yes, we know it’s Istanbul, we just don’t care) and the Patriarchate in Moscow over who is the leader of the Orthodox World. The EP is officially our top dog, but in terms of formal power he’s nothing like the Pope; he can call a council, but all he does at it is preside like the American VP over the Senate. He wears the biggest hat and carries the most stuff at liturgy, but really no one person is properly “in charge” of Orthodoxy, which is why we’re still run based on precedents from the first millennium. Everything must be decided by clear consensus. Change comes slowly if at all.
The EP’s actual flock amounts to a miserable handful of Christians in Turkey proper, since the Turkish government has made a long habit of making the Orthodox as uncomfortable as possible. Leaving aside the turn-of-the-twentieth-century genocides, devshirme, etc., it has policies like outlawing clerical garb for everyone but the EP himself, or requiring the EP to be a Turkish citizen while closing down the last Turkish seminary. Probably they’ll win in the end, because nobody but the Orthodox outside of Turkey cares, and Moscow doesn’t like them enough to tell the Turks to stop being pricks. But, speaking of the Orthodox outside of Turkey, remember how I said we’re run on ancient precedents? One of those is that Constantinople gets jurisdiction over territories not assigned to any other of the big patriarchates. Since America wasn’t a thing in AD 450 or whenever, that means America is under his jurisdiction. Our tithes are a big chunk of what keeps his lights running. And, uh, most of America doesn’t like Russia very much right now …
After Constantinople fell, Russia took up its mantle (Ivan III married Sophia Palaiologos, niece to the last Emperor), and declared itself the Third Rome, patron and protector of Orthodoxy. It’s been in many respects the heart of the Orthodox world for centuries, even under intermittent state suppression. And they do appear to be in the right here, from what little I’ve troubled to read on the subject. The EP has recognized the independence of a small group of Ukrainian schismatics who aren’t in communion with anyone else, based largely on the political fallout from the ongoing conflict there. Which is itself tied into Russian spiritual identity being linked to Kiev rather than Moscow, but let’s not get into that.
Long story short (er): this is probably not going to be significant in the long term, simply because the EP is so politically weak and there seems to be general agreement that those Ukrainian rebels do not constitute a legitimate church no matter what he says. In some ways, we Orthodox have it easy; our church scandals tend to involve plain old monetary corruption (“I know I put that retired clergy fund around here somewhere”) or obscure battles over turf based on how one parses a comma splice in the minutes from a council meeting held by Emperor Justinian I in 530. They’re degrading and embarrassing, but have little effect on church behavior at the local level. My parish priest hasn’t even mentioned it (though admittedly we’ve been a bit distracted by Hurricane Michael). I imagine it would be ticklish for a high-level Russian cleric trying to celebrate liturgy in Greece, but the rest of us will probably ignore it. At least in America.
It’s Constantinople not Istanbul, and it’s nobody’s business but the Christians.
I get that, and it’s really sad. I mean, the Turks trying to destroy Orthodoxy within their borders when the EP is top dog because the Church works on ancient tradition was the whole reason for Greek revanchism (“Great Idea“) and why the Christian monarchy of Russia kept wanting to conquer it from the Ottomans.
The Russians have a point, as the most casual perusal of history by us non-East-Slavs who have no dog in the fight shows that Kiev is the Ur-Russia. But regardless, it would be hugely stupid for Christians of different Orthodox nationalities to be out of communion when abroad. 🙁
I’m not sure to what extent it will matter; it’s entirely possible that if a man goes up to the chalice in Moscow and says his baptismal name is “Ioannis,” the priest will blink, look about furtively, and say loudly “the servant of God Ivan receives the precious body and blood of our Lord, God, and Savior Jesus Christ,” and that will be that. It’s also possible that the priest will stand there and lecture the man about the finer points of the pentarchy right there while the line builds up behind him. It may depend on the individual priest and his attitude towards the schism, nationalism, the Ukraine struggle, and how far he’s willing to stretch his individual right of oikonomia to avoid putting a guy on the spot.
As an American, I have a poor perspective on how this is taken, because America’s in a weird and non-canonical place right now with overlapping jurisdictions; the only church in my area is Greek by culture, and under the EP, but a few years ago I was in Maryland and went to an Antiochian church (which ultimately reports to Damascus in Syria because history). There was no conversion or anything; they’re all the same church, and they’re all in communion now. In practice we’re free to flip between jurisdictions as we please. And we tend not to take these arguments by overseas hierarchs very seriously, because they usually have little effect on us. A couple of years back there was an embarrassing attempt to call an “Ecumenical Council” on Crete that fizzled over (IIRC) whether Jerusalem or Antioch gets jurisdiction over a handful of churches in Qatar. Half the Orthodox world boycotted the meeting. Most American Orthodox today likely don’t remember it, if they even heard of it in the first place. I wince every time I think of it, but then remind myself that the RCC has to handle much worse.
In historically and ethnically Orthodox countries, I can imagine that things might be very different. But I’m having a hard time even finding a clear account of whose authority was recognized, or what’s happened in the month since. Anybody else know?
A nice and intuitive geometric proof. Note that it actually proves a stronger theorem: every odd integer is the difference of two consecutive squares. From the same proof it is also easy to see how the implication is true in the other direction: every difference of two consecutive squares is odd!
An algebraic proof also fits in a tweet:
That is to say, every difference of two consecutive squares is of form 2n+1, that is, odd, and also that for every n, the number 2n+1 (that is, every odd number) is the difference of n² and (n+1)².
Isn’t this trivially obvious? An odd number squared is always odd, an even number squared is always even.
The most interesting part of the bear taboo story, to me anyway, is the connection between the reconstructed PIE word for bear and the word for destruction / demons.
It just works on a lot of levels. The thing that immediately came to mind for me was the idea of berserkergang. A warrior is possessed by a bear-spirit / demon so that he can unleash that destruction on the battlefield.
I always forget that long acronym from Unsong about nothing being a coincidence but pretend that I wrote it here.
Your having forgotten the this-is-not-a-coincidence-because-nothing-is-ever-a-coincidence acronym is, itself, presumably not-a-coincidence-because-nothing-is-ever-a-coincidence.
A berserker is not one possessed by the spirit of the bear, but one who wears a bearskin shirt (serk).
The original Brownshirts, then?
(I’m out the door already…)
Exit, pursued by a bear.
“Many Indo-European languages use euphemisms for ‘bear’, sometime several layers of euphemism, because of a fear that speaking the bear’s true name might summon it.”
And apparently only northern tribes were that terrified of summoning bears, as Indo-Europeanists don’t believe Greek “arktos”, Sanskrit “rkshas”, and possible cognates were euphemisms for an even earlier word. Note though that “rakshas” is Sanskrit for “protector”, and a variant for the class of supernatural beings more commonly called rakshasas that heroes fight in the Hindu epics, sometimes translated as “demons” but which we might call “dark elves” because they’re closely related to yakshas, nature spirits with humanoid bodies.
EDIT: Ninja ad Dajjal!
I think I read something else on this speculating that actually, “destroyer” sounds quite a bit like a euphemism for some earlier term, in the same way “honey-eater” and “brown thing” are.
Well that would make total sense. This implies that Balto-Slavic and whatever is ancestral to Armenian (Phrygian?) also belong to the “Greco-Aryan” group that used the “destroyer” euphemism, changing it again to the attested Latvian, Lithuanian, Church Slavonic, etc. euphemisms later (a treadmill!). The reason being that Greek, Armenian and Indo-Iranian have been noted as sharing a number of features, but Greek preserves the earlier “centum” pronunciations while the others, together with Balto-Slavic, share what are called “satemization” and the “Ruki sound laws.”
In Finnish, which is not an Indo-European language, the modern word for bear, karhu, is also an euphemism possibly referring to its fur (karhea meaning rough or coarse). The “true name” for a bear would have been otso or ohto, diminutive forms of ancient Proto-Finnic original oksi. But even karhu became too powerful a word and begat multiple synonyms that Finns have historically used instead.
Fun fact: the binomial name for brown bear is Ursus arctos, literally just the Latin and Greek words for bear put together.
For extra fun: the old-English poem titled Beowulf may use a euphemism for “bear” as the name of the main character.
Beo-Wulf is a compound word, which would be rendered in modern English as “Bee-Wolf”. That is, something/someone who would be an attacker or antagonists to the the honey-making insect.
The character Beowulf has some characteristics which might be subtle references to bear-like behavior. Fights the first monster (Grendel) bare-handed, tears off a limb from the monster, apparently has incredible strength.
There are other folk-tales of the Bear’s Son: a child who grew up among bears, and had the strength (and love for honey!) of those animals. The Bear’s Son is somewhat integrated into human society, and eventually joins with companions to defend a dwelling against a monster. The companions fail, but Bear’s Son is able to tear the monster’s arm off, and then is able to follow the blood trail to the monster’s lair.
The first part of Beowulf has some elements in common with this, but the similar with the Bear’s Son tale aren’t all overtly there: Beowulf has a big appetite and incredible strength, but a love for honey isn’t mentioned directly. His name gives a clue to that, though. And he kills Grendel in a style very similar to the outline in the previous paragraph.
Was there some fear that the Bear would be summoned if the elements of the Bear’s Son tale were mentioned too directly?
Or was it a stylistic choice, part of embedding Beowulf into the historical background that the story is told in?
Unrelated but the same psychology: Slavonic medvedi, “devour honey”, which is still medved in Russian (East Slavic), Czech (West), etc.
Does this mean that a male bear who converted to Christianity would be baptized “Michael Medved“?
Regarding the state education rankings: that the commonly-accepted rankings are so totally skewed by Simpson’s paradox is remarkable if true. They can’t be that wrong… Can they? I almost hope that there’s a mistake in the Liebowitz and Kelly article, because I doubt that conventional wisdom will change even if they’re right. (Their results do match my personal beliefs.)
That said, I wonder if there are other important but neglected subcategories beside race. One obvious possibility is, of course, wealth. I expect that students from wealthy families will do better, even with lower school spending, than students from poor families…
This reminds me of the old WHO country rankings for medical care. They consistently had measures like equality of distribution and fairness of pay. I believe at one point it was so skewed in favor of “socialist” medicine that a country which denied all access to medical care to all people and taxed the rich to fund it would have gotten an equivalent score to the US at the time.
The commonwealth fund puts out studies like this all the time. They include both “equity” and “access” as categories with equal weight, along with both “process” and “administrative efficiency”. Even when you drill down into healthcare outcomes, the pick some bizarre choices to measure, and some that are known to be problematic, like infant mortality. One begins to suspect that they’re gunning for a certain outcome…..
I want to live in the country that Tokugawa-era Japan thinks I live in.
Which could be the same country where Virginia has cliffs and tree fairies.
As seen in Pocahontas? Virginia’s got a few cliffs, but they’re pretty far west of Jamestown. And not as impressive as Disney set dressing usually looks, though the area’s very pretty in autumn.
Yes, Pocahontas. I didn’t know that; I’ve been to eastern Virginia and it is very pretty, because of the forests on flat-ish terrain.
Isn’t the cost of a new person not 21x but x + 20(x-y) where y is the current salary?
The cost of increasing the new hires wages is 21x where X is the amount they have to increase their offer over the previous wages to attract a candidate.
Regarding the Perpetual Peace, Extra Credits has a good series on Khosarau
What is your take on the Cochrane situation? As someone with no particular knowledge of the field, it’s hard for me to have an opinion on the specifics, but this is probably the most prestigious name in health recommendations, that as non-experts we all rely on. Should we be downgrading our opinion of them?
I downgraded slightly, based on them apparently taking criticism very badly, but I won’t claim to know anything about what’s going on.
Note that Greg Egan doing original work in combinatorics is not that surprising, I’m pretty sure has before. You can certainly find him hanging around and commenting on math blogs such as Shetl-Optimized. 😛
The 4chan part, though… yeah, that’s pretty damned surprising. Note that the proof as posted was originally pretty sketchy but other mathematicians have since expanded it into an actual proof.
Also note that the problem isn’t solved — you make it sound like we’re talking about matching upper and lower bounds, two parts of the same proof, that solve the problem, but that’s not the case. It’s just, y’know, a lower bound and separately an upper bound. But, you can read Robin Houston — one of the people working on the problem since then — talking about this more here on Hacker News. In a comment below, he speculates that the correct answer may be n! + (n-1)! + (n-2)! + (n-3)! + (n-4).
How come the explanation for all neologisms isn’t just “a cute baby adorably referred to a bear as a ‘brown’, everyone agreed this was hilarious and started calling bears ‘browns’ as an inside joke, within two generations everybody in the family/village/social unit just called bears ‘browns’ and couldn’t remember that they had any other name.”
Because this seems pretty plausible to me, as someone who speaks basically a different language when I’m at home, which is 20% based on the mispronunciations of toddlers, some of which are two or more generations old.
There’s also the compromise: a baby called a bear that and everyone was like “all hail the baby, who has driven the horrible [redacted] into the night!”
Some of the survey responses re:talent constraints sound really myopic to me. “I don’t really know anything we could reasonably do with money to get more qualified people to join. They just don’t really exist.” I’m having a hard time conceiving of how this could possibly be true.
If you can’t find people with the right skills, you can train them. Offer intelligent/conscientious college graduates piles of money to come work in your training program. For those who take sufficiently well to the training, offer them bigger piles of money to stay.
“Raising salaries… is unlikely to be very helpful for attracting top talent since the most suitable candidates are also the most altruistic ones.”
This seems very wrong to me, but I can’t put my finger on the heart of the problem. If the market rate for the talent you need is X, just hire people for a salary of X – if they’re altruistic and they want to donate 50% of X back to you, that’s great, but it doesn’t have much bearing on the cost of the talent. If somebody whose skills are worth X in the open market is very altruistic, why should they prefer working for you at a discount rather than earning to give elsewhere?
The labor market does get tight sometimes, there are lots of issues matching up employee skills with employer needs and they get amplified from the employer’s perspective when the UE rate is very low (as it is now).
This assumes you are a large enough outfit to already have a quality training system in place.
Re: the 21x to raise incoming salary.
This shouldn’t be a real thing unless you have a, uh, unusual corporate structure. First you really shouldn’t have 20 people in a 20 person company making the same wage, and secondly you should still be able to hire entry level people and train them well, and only a small fraction of your employees should be at entry level wages at any one time.
Beyond this there are plenty of well worn ways around these issues, you can offer signing bonuses for new hires or other compensation (offering to pay for moving expenses etc) that are specific to the new hire and don’t seem to cause systemic demand for higher wages. You can (or you could pre ACA) target certain classes of people by offering or not offering competitive health benefits that wouldn’t scale across the whole company (i.e. in a company largely filled with straight out of college grads without kids you offer medical coverage for kids which would be a benefit for some potential employees but wouldn’t be for most of your current ones).
Whoa whoa whoa, Armenia’s Eurovision song “Don’t Deny” was definitely, definitely about the genocide. It was their entry on the 100th anniversary of the genocide, and look at the official music video.
Which makes the arguing even more fun to watch!