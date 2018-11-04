My California Ballot

These are my preliminary choices for California elected positions and ballot initiatives. Some of them are based on Ozy’s recommendations and the Berkeley EA and rationalist community’s recommendations. I agree with the latter’s note that because California ballot propositions are weird superlaws that permanently overrule the legislature unless repealed by voters, in general we should be very cautious about them (though some of them were recommended by the legislature itself, since for complicated reasons it needs voter support to do certain things).
I’m giving first-level justifications for my votes (ie “I support this person because she wants higher taxes”) but not always second-level justifications (“here’s why higher taxes are good”). You can usually find discussion of these on other blog posts.
Governor of California is the big one. Democrat Gavin Newsom is a former successful businessman, mayor of San Francisco, and lieutenant governor of California (also second cousin of musician Joanna Newsom). He has stated that if elected, he will let people call him “the Gavinator”. Republican John Cox is a former successful businessman, best known for sponsoring a ballot initiative to make legislators wear the logos of their top 10 donors on the State Assembly floor, “much like NASCAR drivers”. He also has a fascinating plan to reform politics from the ground up with a 12,000 (!) member legislature. I don’t really like Newsom – he led a movement called “Care Not Cash” to restrict giving money to the homeless, and supposedly opposed anti-gay Proposition 8 so incompetently that his statements may have increased support for the measure. He also had an affair with his campaign manager’s wife in a scandal that seemed unusually scummy even for a politician. I like John Cox as a person, but he doesn’t seem to have any relevant governing experience. And he was anti-Trump until Trump became popular among Republicans, then about-faced and decided Trump was his new best friend, and now he’s basically just a Trumpist. I am going with Newsom; God help me, God help California.
The Lieutenant Governor is a sinecure interesting only insofar as its holders often become governors themselves, kind of like the US Vice President. Democrat Ed Hernandez is a optometrist who is very involved in health policy. He makes a big deal about Fighting Pharma Companies, and a somewhat less big deal about having taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from pharma companies and hundreds of thousands more from insurance. His opponent Eleni Kounalakis is also a Democrat, because California, and was previously Obama’s ambassador to Hungary. I am not sure exactly what an ambassador does, but if part of her job was to keep a watch on Hungary I feel like this is a strike against her. On the other hand, she has been exposed to superior Habsburg institutions. And she and her husband fund Hellenic Studies at state universities, raising the prospect that maybe she will transform California into some kind of Hellenic-Habsburg fusion superstate. More seriously, Hernandez has done some really good work in health care, including better drug transparency and easier prior auths (non-doctors will not understand this term; doctors will hear it and rush to vote for him immediately). But he seems anti-Medicare-for-all, and kind of in the pocket of insurance companies. He also has been a big proponent of race-based admissions in California colleges. Kounalakis is pro-Medicare-for-all, has Obama’s endorsement, and is really strong on housing policy. Advantage Kounalakis.
The State Controller was an important position back in the time of Mustapha Mond, but nowadays it just audits finances. Betty Yee is the incumbent, and California’s finances have been doing surprisingly well lately, and she sounds very smart and says the right things about preparing for inevitable downturns and promoting fiscal responsibility. Konstantinos Roditis is running mostly on fighting the gas tax and defunding high-speed rail. While high-speed rail will inevitably be a boondoggle that we gnash our teeth over for decades to come, I’m concerned about his obsession with cutting taxes, the gas tax seems like a particularly bad tax to make a stand over, and I’m concerned about replacing a highly competent person who’s kept us solvent with a random low-tax crusader. Advantage Yee.
The State Board of Equalization was an important position back in the time of Harrison Bergeron, but nowadays it just assesses certain taxes. Democrat Malia Cohen boasts that she is strong on climate change, which is relevant because the Board handles gas taxes; she also boasts that she is strong on LGBTQ and abortion rights, which is relevant because California. Republican Mark Burns is centering his whole campaign around strengthening Prop 13, one of the worst laws in California. Both candidates’ names sound like minor Unsong characters, but I choose Malia, no contest.
The Secretary of State handles elections and voter registration. Republican candidate Mark Meuser takes the typical Republican position that we need to tighten standards to fight voter fraud. Democratic candidate Alex Padilla takes the typical Democratic position that there is no such thing as voter fraud and worrying about it is discriminatory. Mark Meuser protests that there is absolutely voter fraud, and highlights how a California man successfully registered his dog to vote. Alex Padilla says that not wanting dogs to vote is discriminatory, and he will order all poll workers to accept wet, slightly-chewed-up ballots. Mark Meuser protests that the man who registered his dog to vote had registered his other dog to vote twenty years earlier and still nobody has taken any action. Alex Padilla boasts of endorsements from some of California’s top politicians, like Mayor Max of Idyllwild. I respect Mr. Meuser’s strong anti-dog stance, but I am concerned, based on his name, that he may secretly be a cat. Advantage Padilla.
The State Treasurer helps manage investments and finances. Republican Greg Conlon is a former accountant who is running on a platform of pointing out that the pension crisis is a giant ticking time bomb that is about to explode and consume us all. Democrat Fiona Ma is running on a platform of investing in shiny popular causes that make us feel good about ourselves, and covering the time-bomb with a pile of leaves so its ominous ticking noises don’t keep us up at night. Advantage Conlon
The Attorney General leads a vast army of attorneys into battle against the attorneys of foreign lands. Democrat Xavier Becerra is the incumbent, and has an unblemished record of taking the most liberal possible position on everything. Republican Steven Bailey is a judge who is Strong On Crime and Very Tough, and so serious that he can call the lawsuit over Trump’s wall “borderline frivolous” without adding even so much as a “pun not intended”. While neither candidate really talks much about mass incarceration, it’s pretty clear that Bailey gets an erection every time he thinks about it, and Becerra plans to ignore it while demonstrating conspicuous outrage about Trump’s latest tweet. Advantage Becerra, I guess.
Reason calls the Insurance Commissioner race The Most Important Election You’ve Never Heard About. Apparently California has a system where a Commissioner has to approve all new insurance products. The Commissioner sometimes uses this power in weird ways – for example, one official refused to approve insurances’ plans unless they divested from investments in coal. Steve Poizner is a Bay Area tech entrepreneur and used to be a Republican but has since switched to being an independent – if he wins, he will be the first independent elected to a major position. Ricardo Lara is “one of the [state] Senate’s most liberal members” and running as a Democrat. I don’t have the background to judge the technicalities of insurance policy. But Poizer is a former incumbent who by all accounts did pretty well, and I think it’s great that a non-partisan person might win a major position. Advantage Poizner.
Everyone dislikes Dianne Feinstein for a different reason. Some people dislike her support for the Iraq War and the Drug War. Other people dislike her attempted constitutional amendment to ban flag burning. Other people dislike her support for the PATRIOT Act, mass surveillance, prosecuting Edward Snowden, and banning strong encryption. Other people dislike her opposition to single-payer healthcare. Other people dislike her support of arms sales to Saudi Arabia. Other people dislike her consistently bad positions on free speech, from supporting universities turning away conservative speakers, to supporting universities’ right to expel students who criticize Israel, to sponsoring an act that classifies various nonviolent forms of animal activism as potential ecoterrorism. I hear some people are Republicans, and have an entirely different set of reasons to dislike her. In these divided times, there isn’t much that can make people step across the aisle and shake hands with people on the other side of hot-button issues – but all of us – rich and poor, white and black, urban and rural – can get behind disliking Dianne Feinstein. I have no real opinion on the other Democrat, Kevin De Leon, so I’m voting for him.
For House of Representatives, it’s the Democratic candidate vs. the Green Party candidate, because California. The Green Party candidate, Laura Wells, looks pretty great – she seems like a smart person who helped institute Instant Runoff Voting in Oakland, giving the city one of the few sane voting systems in the US. Barbara Lee is not nearly as awesome, but she did cast the only vote against authorizing military force in the War on Terror in Congress. This is a sufficiently impressive act that I will vote for her anyway even though I think she is worse on a lot of other things; I would rather reward Congresspeople for taking high-variance unpopular stands that turn out to be right than get someone who will be a 5% better technocrat. Sorry, Laura. If you run for something else later I will support you for that.
There’s also a race for “15th District”, which sounds like one of those groups that sends people to the Hunger Games. This is Buffy Wicks vs. Jovanka Beckles. Beckles is a socialist who is running on the presumption that restricting housing supply will make it more affordable, and on accusing everyone else of being corporate profit establishment capitalist shills. Wicks is endorsed by Barack Obama and East Bay for All, and supports building more housing. I also support her vampire-slaying work (I’m not just going off her name – she even looks similar). Advantage Wicks.
There are ten judges up for re-election. Most sources recommend that people vote ‘yes’ for all of them to preserve judicial independence, so I did that.
The State Superintendent of Public Instruction runs the education system. For an enforced non-partisan office, this race is pretty heated. It has $50 million in spending, and when I Google either candidate’s name I get attack ads trying to tell me why not to vote for him. Both candidates support increased funding and universal pre-K, because California. Marshall Tuck seems a little more pro-charter school, and is against a move where money that was earmarked for high-needs students was instead used to raise teachers’ salaries. Thurmond has the support of teachers’ unions, which I guess makes sense considering. I am usually pro-charter-school and pro-supporting-high-needs-students, but Thurmond supports later start times for middle and high school, and this is pretty important to me. But Tuck has more experience and the support of Obama’s education secretary, so I guess I’ll go with him.
Proposition 1 authorizes bonds to fund affordable housing. The California legislature requested this, newspapers unanimously support it, and affordable housing seems good. Yes.
Proposition 2 authorizes redirecting money earmarked for mental health care to housing mentally ill people. The legislature supports it, housing the mentally ill is probably better for them than whatever else this money was going to do, and I generally support giving the government more flexibility on how to spend its money. Yes.
Proposition 3 authorizes bonds to fund water supply projects. The legislature did not request this. Environmental groups are skeptical. It is sponsored by companies that would benefit from it. Newspapers are unanimously opposed. No.
Proposition 4 authorizes bonds to build children’s hospitals. The legislature did not request this. There are always propositions to fund children’s hospitals and it seems kind of unfair since you’re not allowed to be against healthy children. There is no real evidence of a children’s health crisis. No.
Proposition 5 expands a previous proposition that says people’s taxes on their house cannot increase too quickly while they live in it. This created a problem: imagine that you are a 70 year old whose children have moved away and whose spouse has died. You live in the big five-bedroom house you raised your family in forty years ago, but you want to move somewhere smaller and closer to caregivers and more accessible given whatever health problems you might have. Since buying a new house resets your property taxes, instead of having your taxes pegged to what your current house cost forty years ago, you would have to pay the value of your new house today. This would mean order-of-magnitude-increases in taxes. So you just never move, and keep occupying a five-bedroom house as a single person, whether you like the house or not. To solve this problem, the 1980s measure Proposition 60 allowed elderly homeowners move once, to a smaller house, in the same county, and keep their previous property tax assessment. The current Proposition 5 would say they can move as many times as they want, to any sized house, in any county, and keep their tax assessment. It also extends this to disabled homeowners, who might also need a one-story house or house with more accommodations after they become disabled, and who might also be financially unable to manage the move if it would raise their property taxes. Overall I agree with the idea that taxes should not distort the market and force you to live in a house that is too big for you or doesn’t accommodate your disability; given that there is a housing crisis, forcing people to live in houses that are too big for them seems especially stupid. The California Chamber of Commerce also agrees and says this would free up 100,000 additional houses a year to help ease the housing crisis. However, all my friends, including the ones who are supposedly YIMBY, are very angry about this. I am having difficulty figuring out why in between all the use of “I’ve got mine” and “this is about hating poor people”, but I think it has something to do with anger at the idea that some people can keep their property taxes low forever. I agree this is bad, but it is the existing system; this new proposition just stops favoring people who keep their current home over people who, for reasons of age or disability, have to move houses. I understand anger about low property taxes, but making it harder for older or disabled people to move into houses that meet their needs feels like a particularly cold-hearted way of expressing that. It sounds like the main area of disagreement is whether, if this proposition fails, elderly and disabled people will move anyway but pay higher taxes, or whether they will just stay around to avoid the tax increase. Studies suggest that the lock-in effect from Proposition 13 is real, but don’t let me compare it to anything else or say how much of it has stuck around after Proposition 60. Since this is a matter of comparing coefficients, and I don’t know the coefficients, I am tempted to just look at endorsements. Bloomberg seems in favor, Reason seems ambivalent, and YIMBY Action says no. I think the amount of time it would take for me to feel comfortable with my opinion on this is higher than any possible benefit of getting it right, so I will abstain.
Proposition 6 repeals the gas tax. The gas tax is a reasonable way to internalize the cost of road infrastructure to drivers. It also helps fight climate change and raises much-needed funds for the state. While it is regressive compared to an optimal tax policy, it’s probably better than whatever else would replace it. No.
Proposition 7 allows the legislature to change Daylight Savings Time in ways consistent with federal law. It’s necessary because there was a previous ballot proposition about Daylight Savings Time, and now the legislature can’t change it without another ballot proposition. There is actually some evidence that Daylight Savings Time transitions cause car accidents and interfere with circadian rhythms. There’s also the status quo bias – if we didn’t already have a rule that we switched time by an hour in the spring and autumn, would anyone be proposing it? I’m open to arguments that Daylight Savings transitions might be useful somehow, but I don’t want them as a superlaw that the legislature can never change. Yes.
Proposition 8 says dialysis companies can only charge 115% of the cost of treatment (the extra 15% would presumably be split among administrative expenses and profits). I tend to err on the side of not increasing the massive overregulation of health care. Even if I didn’t, I would like the California legislature to be able to decide whether to regulate health care or not, rather than pass it as a superlaw that can never be repealed no matter how badly it goes. No.
There is no Proposition 9, because California.
Proposition 10 repeals an existing statewide law saying that cities cannot institute rent control. I am tempted to oppose this measure, since in the IGM weighted poll, 95% of economists believe rent control is bad for the poor and reduces affordable housing, compared to only 1% who say it is good. And if rent control were legal, I have no doubt cities would try to decree that no house can ever cost more than $1, declare victory over evil greedy capitalists, and then get all confused a year later when the state had became an uninhabitable wasteland, because California. On the other hand, I also don’t like state governments telling city governments what to do, and the legislature saying “no community can institute this law which many of you want but we don’t like” seems like a violation of Archipelago principles and the idea of “laboratories of democracy”. I worry that standing up for this principle will end up costing the poor, but if you don’t have principles when those principles lead to something bad, then you just don’t have principles. On the other hand, is it really in keeping with localism for the California electorate to pass a ballot proposition repealing a law of the California legislature? Are we past the point where any principles can make sense of this at all?
This is another one where I don’t feel like I can do anything other than abstain.
Proposition 11 retroactively makes it legal to require ambulance operators to stay on-call during breaks. It is sponsored by an ambulance company who was sued for illegally requiring ambulance operators stay on-call during breaks. Instead of just paying damages like a normal company, they decided to put a proposition on the California ballot saying they were retroactively right all along. Their argument is that ambulance workers already get “breaks” in the sense of there being a lot of downtime when there are no emergencies, so normal break law requiring additional breaks shouldn’t apply to them. Also, it’s really hard to come up with a call schedule for emergency services at the best of times and regulations make that even more difficult. The mistake theorist in me is happy to admit that some of these are good points. But the conflict theorist in me would be much more comfortable with this argument coming from anybody other than an ambulance company who was already being sued for denying workers breaks. The correct sequence is “pass law saying you can do something, then do it”. Also, if the California legislature wants to give ambulance companies an exemption from normal break law, it can do that without a superlaw that can never be repealed. No.
Proposition 12 amends a previous proposition to clarify standards for factory farms in California. It mandates cage-free confinement for some animals, and increases minimum cage sizes for others. This is a very simple measure to prevent a tiny bit of preventable animal cruelty and make factory farming a little less bad. It is strongly supported by everyone in the effective altruist movement and most animal rights groups. It is opposed by PETA (who believe that animals should not be farmed at all) and by economists who point out that raising the minimum cage destroys jobs for low-cage workers. That part about the economists was a joke. There is no good reason to oppose this measure. Strong yes. If you only take my advice on one measure on the California ballot, let it be supporting this one.
Also, there was an old socialist talking point that all the promises of reform within capitalism only amount to “bigger cages, longer chains”. If Proposition 12 passes, capitalist reformers will have fulfilled half of their promises. How many other systems can say the same?
For the record, some notable socialists (like Chomsky) are “this but unironically” about the bigger cages proposal. I tend to be on this camp. The basic idea is that the most urgent problem of humankind right now is that of managing the commons (atmospheric pollution, soil crisis, water crisis, mass extinction, overfishing, wealth concentration, IP monopolies, weaponized disinformation, language and culture loss, rich countries ruining poor countries through global warming, etc. etc.); but so far there’s no decent project on how to replace in practice the current, profit- and growth-oriented system. And it’s kind of a negative feedback loop, because capitalism keeps the greater part of humankind busy with bullshit jobs and irrational market whims, precluding their mind- and labour power from being allocated to work on these deadly urgent problems.
if we get more space in the cages (more worker protections, progressive taxation, UBI etc.), we’ll free more humanpower to work on building a globally sustainable, conservation-oriented social system. This seems safer than trying to implement such a system right now, without a detailed plan on how to keep it functional and free of corruption (i.e. from reversing back to capitalism) long-term.
Maybe that’s because the system works perfectly well in many (though admittedly, not all) cases ? You say:
But a dedicated free-market capitalist (which isn’t me, BTW) would say that, if people are willing to pay lots of money for “bullshit jobs and irrational market whims”; and if no one is willing to pay for all those “deadly urgent problems”; then maybe those problems aren’t as deadly or as urgent as you make them out to be. I sympathize with your viewpoint, but when you say “we must abolish capitalism in order to focus all of our efforts on X, because I said so”, this doesn’t exactly paint your proposal in a favorable light.
This is a little unfair, as the tradegy of the commons is a known issue with market systems, especially capitalism as commons are really hard to invest in. The appropriate criticism is that socialism has yet to serve the commons better than capitalism, as poverty is the major cause of despolation of common resources, and socialism seems to have a fixation on production that produces pollution.
Preserving the commons is a reason for government to exist, so it seems valid to suggest a socialist solution to the problem if capitalism isn’t solving it. The discussion should therefore be whether this solution would work (I doubt it but hey, what do I know?) and indeed whether any solution beyond existing measures (e.g. to show I’ve been reading, the gas tax as a way of protecting air quality) is required anyway.
As you say though, the issue is not important to people as expressed through their voting and consumption behavior.
Agreed; this is part of what I alluded to when I said “not all cases”. Monopolies are another problem that cannot be solved by pure capitalism, IMO.
Right, which is why I think that, in the long run, these problems have no viable solutions. You can’t force people to do something they are vehemently opposed to doing. I mean, ok, obviously you can, but not without causing a lot worse problems than those you’re trying to solve.
Monopolies are another problem that cannot be solved by pure capitalism, IMO.
Have you read David Friedman’s section on monopoly in The Machinery of Freedom? If so, what was your reaction to it?
I have not read it; can you provide a link to the relevant section ?
@Bugmaster
The second edition pdf is available here.
I assume Paul Brinkley is referring to the Part I chapters titled:
MONOPOLY I: HOW TO LOSE YOUR SHIRT
MONOPOLY II: STATE MONOPOLY FOR FUN AND PROFIT
Here you go.
Not sure how to link directly to the section, but the links in the table of contents are clickable.
Monopoly starts on page 19.
@sentientbeings, Chevalier Mal Fet, Paul Brinkley:
Thanks for the links.
I’ve read the section on natural/artificial monopolies, but wasn’t impressed (I’ve still got to read the section on state monopolies). Firstly, Friedman seems to assume that the only power monopolies possess is to raise prices. In reality, monopolies can also lower their quality of service, as well as buy out supply/distribution chains. I suppose you could argue that lowering quality of service is equivalent to raising a price; but the supply chain problem cannot be so easily transposed, AFAIK.
In Friedman’s steel mill scenario, the steel monopoly wouldn’t be limited to only lowering their price until their small competitor went out of business. Note that this strategy would also likely succeed, because large monopolies have massive reserves of cash while startups do not (and Microsoft employed that exact strategy on several occasions). But in addition, the monopoly could go to all their coal suppliers, delivery truck drivers, recruitment firms, etc., and tell them, “you know that massive contract that you’ve got with us ? The one that’s great for everyone due to economies of scale ? Well, deal with SteelStartupCo, and we will alter our deal. Pray we do not alter it any further”.
In fact, a really big monopoly (or cartel) wouldn’t have to go anywhere or talk to anyone, because they would already own all the coal mines, truck companies, paperclip vendors, and whomever else they’d need to run their business. I’m sure you can think of some modern-day examples.
I understand that, in a free-market system, competition would swiftly take care of any company that was running an inefficient operation. However, a market where one company controls 99.9% of the space is no longer free, because potential competitors can never get off the ground. This is actually not just a problem with monopolies (steel or otherwise), but with anarcho-libertarianism in general (though that’s probably a separate topic).
@Bugmaster
I think that you would benefit from learning about the business strategy of Dow Chemical Company in the early 1900s, especially with regard to bromine.
@sentientbeings:
Can you explain what you mean ? I’ve read the article, and it describes one case where price-fixing apparently failed. However, my point wasn’t that price-fixing is infallibe; additionally, I specifically stated that price-fixing was wasn’t the only tool in a monopoly’s toolbox (and, arguably, not even the best tool).
For some modern examples, you can look at the telecom monopolies, early Microsoft (as a general software vendor), online payment systems, later Microsoft (as a hardware vendor), Google, Luxotica, etc. For some older examples, you can look at “company towns” back in the good old days, oil companies (a great example of vertical monopolies), Hollywood (ditto), or De Beers (until recently).
No, the tragedy of the commons is a known issue with systems that have commons. Socialism, communism, social democracy etc create MORE commons without demonstrating an increased ability to solve the tragedy portion. ToC isn’t unique to capitalistic systems and is most frequently observed in non capitalistic systems.
I use “market failure” as the general label for situations where individual rationality does not lead to group rationality, with tragedy of the commons and prisoner’s dilemma examples. You can find a discussion of the problem and a more detailed version of baconbits’ point here.
No. Commons problems are a known problem with non-market systems, not market systems. Commons are explicitly areas where markets DON’T exist, the field everyone in the village is allowed to use but no one owns.
It is plausible that some systems can’t function as markets absent government intervention, meaning that markets wouldn’t be able to solve ToCs issues in those areas.
I’d take this even a step farther: the tragedy of the commons is NOT a bug in capitalism itself. Rather, it’s a bug due to an incomplete implementation of private property rights. If the right to ALL sorts of private property were fully allocated, then capitalism would handle it properly.
I understand that for many things (e.g., the atmosphere) it’s clearly nuts to pretend that this could be done practically. But you can do a thought experiment on a closed system – say, a space station – and that problem can be managed.
The ‘capitalism = revealed preferences = good’ position needs just as much justification as any ‘imposing these particular policies = good’ position, though. I don’t think it makes sense to treat it as the default, and impose higher standards on people arguing against than on those arguing in favour (or assuming without argument). Both links in the chain (capitalism = revealed preferences, and revealed preferences = good) have glaringly obvious flaws, and also some subtle ones.
Things that actually happen seems like a better default than “things I say will happen”.
There are more positions than the dichotomy of “What a person does, that’s their revealed preference” and “What a person says, that’s their preference”.
My position is that the more power you have in a given situation, the closer the first comes to revealing utility. But the more your power is constrained (for example, by property law under capitalism), the more the second explanation becomes accurate.
Maybe, but none of those appear to be better as a default than “what a person actually does”.
I don’t know how this clarifies things, revealed preferences are what you do under conditions X, Y and Z. Given property laws I behave in manner X, without property laws my preferences would be different doesn’t address preferences, it shifts the hypothetical. That would be like saying “I prefer to sleep around, and if my wife was fine with it I would” is my true preference and the fact that my wife isn’t fine with it is preventing that true preference from being demonstrated.
There are many ways to design a game and “revealed preference” doesn’t let you know what people would do with a different game design.
For example, let’s say you have a limited number of concert tickets to give away. Here are two possible ways to do it: you could hold an auction, or you could make people stand in line.
It seems like “willingness to stand in line” is just as much a revealed preference as “willingness to spend money”.
But both of these methods depend on stuff that’s not part of the game. Waiting in line depends on how much stamina and free time people have, which is not equally distributed. And the auction depends on how much money people have, which is also not equally distributed. As a result, they don’t really measure “desire to go to the concert,” but rather a combination of that and a lot of other facts about the world.
Is there a mechanism that prevents people with money from buying tickets from those who stood in line?
There certainly can be – just make the person at the front of the line present a drivers’ license or other photo ID, print their name on the ticket, and demand that the ticket-holder present a matching photo ID when they try to get in to the event. Alternately, there is no ticket or it is just a meaningless souvenier/token, it’s the database entry matching the ID that matters.
I’m not sure how common this sort of thing is, but it’s far from unheard of.
Yeah, I’ve had a problem with this for a long time now, though the balance between that and the good of not interfering in peoples’ lives and what role a government should have in that is very murky waters to me
But even when one assumes that that revealed preferences are good on an individual level, optimising the market as a whole on making money only holds true when everyone on earth has the same amount of money. Growing inequality means that that proposition is getting less true every day.
If this reply leads to culture war in the slightest way I promise to stop replying, as while I don’t think it is CW I could see it veering into it.
I don’t think that growing inequality is a fact of human existence right now. The fastest growing economies in the world are among the poorest per capita economies with China and multiple African countries leading the way, and world wide levels of poverty are decreasing at perhaps the fastest rates in the history of the world.
Further many people demonstrate their preferences for poorer people having better standards of living by donating to charities, it is non obvious what the final balance between selfishness and concern for the well being of others will ultimately be if we continue to get richer as a species.
I won’t argue that total world inequality hasn’t been drastically improved, I think you’re right about that. I do definitely see greater concentration of wealth at the high end though, and increases in inequality within countries, and that is cause for concern to me. Global warming aside, I think that as a planet we’re still doing mostly okay at distributing and deploying our resources for now. (Though I acknowledge that’s a pretty big aside).
I think there will come a point at which we won’t be doing mostly okay, and then I hope we aren’t blinded by an assumption that “capitalism = revealed preferences = good”
Although what this position seems to miss is that the system which allows this is capitalism, not socialism. The proof of this is perhaps the growth of environmental protests against development in China, as the population become richer and more leisured and so have more time and energy to adrss issues other than survival.
Another wonderful example of a different political system achieving the goal sought by a competitor system. Which in context of Scott’s post is something to note – endorsements from politicians who have ideals you support is a very poor proxy for assuming the endorsed candidate will bring about the change you seek. From an external observer’s point of view I’d question whether the Obama administration achieved that much compared to what it intended, so why would an endorsement from a member of that administration have value other than as a kind of virtue signal?
In fact, I’d put melbokio’s reference to Chomsky in this same category: who values Chomsky’s political thoughts other than people with the same core beliefs. It’s not as if he’s got a history of being proven right to the satisfaction of the majority of the body politic [1], so reference to him in a point you support is more likely in-group signalling, albeit in this case justifiable in that it’s identifying an in-group position.
[1] From a very free-market position, whilst writing this I realised my experiences of people approvingly citing Chomsky is such that I instinctively take it as a sign of a poor argument. Not really very healthy but it is probably a result of the fact he seems to be used by writers who assume a certain degree of socialist reasoning to be undisputed truth.
Scott says that
From what (admittedly not much, thanks Wikipedia) I’ve understood about the California initiative/referendum system, it seems that only constitutional changes require a confirmation by popular vote. Are there any other circumstances where a new law has to be put to vote, or are all of these propositions affecting constitutional law?
(Or are the representatives willing to legislate-via-ballot to intentionally create superlaws that cannot be later repealed by future houses of a different political sign? And if so, is this used often?)
He mentioned another type of case that requires a referendum – changes to previous referendums.
Anything passed by initiative or repealed by referendum may not be changed by the legislature.
The legislature may place constitutional amendments and ordinary statutes on the ballot. (They must do so in the case of amendments, tax increases, bonds, and possibly some others.)
The voters may also place those things on the ballot, by collecting enough signatures of registered voters. The requirement is higher for amendments.
Any state ballot measure, including Constitutional amendments, requires a simple majority to pass. (Some local ones, including taxes, have supermajority requirements.)
There’s nothing saying that a referendum needs to be a constitutional amendment, but if a regular initiative needs a majority at referendum to be passed, and a (state) constitutional amendment needs a majority at referendum to be passed, then there’s no real reason not to make one an amendment if you think you can collect the signatures. And ballot initiatives can’t be overridden by the legislature, so this is an attractive way to make policy if you’re worried that someone who actually knows what they’re doing might think it’s a bad idea.
Yes and yes.
You’re voting rationale is surprisingly similar to mine and the explanations accorded the proceedings the reverence they deserve. The Republican party is nearly extinct in California so soon we can look forward to radically left politicians battling it out with real socialist to prove who has the best interest of the populous at heart.
I’ve lived here for close to 60 years and used to think the ballot initiatives were a good idea because it kept the electorate engaged and gave “citizens” a more direct voice in legislation. Now I think they’re generally a disaster and prevent the state legislature from doing their job. (i.e. trying to legislate with some fiscal responsibility) The cherry on top is the California “Bullet” train which is wildly over budget and would have been of questionable value even if it had been completed on time and on budget.
It’s too bad, growing up here in the 60’s-70’s it felt like we lived in the best state and the best country in the world. Now it feels more like a slow moving train wreck that will end in some real financial pain.
I blame a combination of cost disease and Prop 13, which led to the housing crisis, which is at the root of most of the state’s problems.
I’d like to think we’ll see neoliberal technocrats like Scott Wiener battling it out with DSA radicals. Given how badly the right has been sucking at actual policy, I see this as an improvement.
Prop 13 is problematic, but the idea that it caused the housing crisis is inaccurate, and the idea that people don’t want their houses to go up in value as much as possible is preposterous.
I’d say that the chance of this happening is zero. You’ll get a battle alright, but between equally batty solutions that claim to promise everything to everyone and cost no one anything.
Based on your descriptions, I feel that California should consolidate some governmental positions whose description maps trivially to “use to be important but now regulates X”. If only to save on the 6 or 7 figure annual salaries.
I mean this post can be legitimately describes as the libertarian manifesto in the guise of a how-to-vote card. Good post overall though.
My only other comment i had was regarding Prop 12 which, although i fundamentally support it (hell anything that is opposed by PETA is at least worth consideration… ), I wonder if the “pass it as a superlaw that can never be repealed” argument could possibly be extended as a weak negative argument to it. I mean maybe we have all the evidence necessary to say that this is the absolutely correct size for a cage to be, but somehow i doubt it.
I think Scott’s argument is more along the line of “factory farming is terrible, anything that makes it slightly less terrible is obviously good.” i.e. that the correct cage size is “nonexistent”.
I think there was a previous proposition that regulated this area, but in a loophole-filled way that factory farms immediately got around. This is closing some of those loopholes, and it has to be a proposition in order to change the last proposition.
A markedly different guide to the same ballot from a former commenter here.
What’s the Correct Position on Prop C?
I can see why people object to Proposition 5.
it’s a little bit like those cases in code where it’s tempting to put a wee little ugly hack in to deal with this existing situation…. but that will just make it harder to deal with the rotten root cause.
The elderly are already the richest part of the population. The elderly wealthy enough to have never needed to move even more so.
More thoroughly locking-in even more extensive versions of the existing tax discounts they get probably isn’t ideal.
My default is to vote for lower taxes, but a system that gives lower taxes only to certain people gets complete opposition from me. Either give it to everyone or give it to no one.
So I would tend to vote against this, because of the second reason above. Stop trying to fix the problem with a new problem.
Any reduction or repeal of a particular tax gives the reduction only to certain people–the people who pay that tax. If it was right to tax certain people, why is it always wrong to stop taxing certain people?
I kind of feel the same way. On the one hand, Prop 5 corrects an actual problem with Prop 13, and is probably positive utility on net.
On the other hand, Prop 13 was/is a disaster for CA and Prop 5 does nothing to address the overall issues. If anything it will further entrench the problem by giving the “beneficiaries” of Prop 13 one less reason to turn against it. Kill it with fire.
Why do you view Prop 13 as a disaster for CA? As I think I pointed out some time back, per capita real state spending in the years after Prop 13 never fell below what it had been in the year before Prop 13.
You’re right that Prop 13 hasn’t resulted in lower taxes for California, but it has resulted in massively distorted taxes and a huge shift away from efficient, stable property taxes to less efficient and stable income and sales taxes. I’m pretty militant on the notion that taxes are way too high, but I still think prop 13 is terrible.
Okay, disaster is a strong word, but +1 to what cassander said. It distorts the tax base and the housing market in ways not necessarily reflected in the overall bottom line.
Yeah, that or something like it seems like the reasoning.
I think that in more detail, it’s something like, “We should not have this law at all, because it has negative consequence A, which affects person X, and negative consequence B, which affects person Y. This proposition would get rid of negative consequence A, but it would leave negative consequence B, which is much worse, while simultaneously breaking up any possibility of a strategic alliance between person X and person Y.”
Basically, there’s a line of philosophical reasoning that people support bad policies because they personally do not suffer the negative consequences of those policies, and therefore bad policies should never have any of their negative consequences blunted, otherwise we’ll never get rid of them.
I know I’m an outsider, but politics has long been the most popular blood sport in Ireland and it’s even more fun watching someone else’s elections when it’s not going to affect you (very much). So I’ll be keenly interested in Tuesday’s elections, and since these California ones include housing, I have a vaguely informed opinion there from my time working in social housing provision.
I’ll be jumping around all over the place, so warning for incoherence in advance.
With all due respect, your friends are wrong. Firstly, poor people also own houses that they’d like to sell and move elsewhere but the property tax in the new area would kill them! Second, it’s not going to be forever – if we’re talking about the elderly and especially the sick/disabled elderly, they’re going to die and then the new purchasers of the property will be paying full whack. Thirdly, families with disabled children would maybe also like to be able to move to a larger house/one nearer the hospital or other centre where the kids are getting treatment, and would be particularly sensitive to expenses like property taxes because costs of disability are high.
Could this measure, if passed, be abused by rich old farts who want to live in newer, nicer houses in swankier locations but pay less property tax than other people living there? Sure it could! That’s why you have regulations to try and cut down as much abuse as possible! But sticking with things as they are, where people are stuck in houses too big for them/not suitable for their current needs because they can’t afford to move to somewhere better due to higher taxes is equally not helping the poor, the rich old farts will still find some way around taxes, and I have to say it sounds like your friends have little to no first-hand experience of poor/disabled people but are thinking more of their own parents who are in reasonably good health, have good incomes, and can easily afford to pay such taxes (they don’t think their own parents are going to game the system, but their model of “elderly homeowner” is along those lines).
That would be a qualified yes from me. Housing the mentally ill is better than leaving them on the streets, but without support to back it up and help them with independent living, pretty soon they’ll be living in their houses in the same state as if they were living on the streets and that’s not much better for them. (Remember my paranoid schizophrenic lady who used to go off her meds, then come in to the housing section to demand her locks be changed as her neighbours were breaking in to her house to smear things on the walls, and besides we were putting cameras up through the sewerage pipes into her toilet to spy on her on behalf of the government?)
Random comments:
(1) If Dianne Feinstein is so awful, why isn’t she a Republican? Is the only reason she’s a Democrat that “yes she’s a hawk, yes she’s pro-the rich, yes she’s anti-free speech, yes she’s pro-selling weapons to regimes dodgy on human rights, but hey at least she is sound on the abortion’n’LGBT question, and that’s what counts!”
(I’ll forgive you the snarking about a Republican’s sexual kink being prison porn fantasies as I’ll be snarking about the Democrats fetish for abortion later).
(2)
Whenever I think the Irish health system is fucked, I see things like this about America and realise no, it could be even worse. Maybe our local hospital wasn’t the greatest when providing dialysis to my late father, but at least it was free and the renal consultant was capable, professional and not an arsehole when dealing with patients and their families. Thank God for the medical card!
(3)
Yeah, and if he is perceived as anti-union and if the teachers’ unions are anything like they were in Ireland (the government finally got serious about standing up to them during the crash after the boom and the imposed days of austerity; before then – and I used to work in a school – they were the most powerful unions in Ireland and got away with murder), then they’ll be very powerful and they will make his tenure hell if he gets the job. Expect lots of protests from the unions and refusal to comply with new regulations and so on. If they want to, they can gum up the works.
(4)
I have to admit, I’m amused at the notion that “qualifications for the job” rest on “I’m the most liberal! How liberal am I? Even in a liberal administration of a liberal state, I am noted for being the most liberal!”
On the other hand, I fail to see what the hell her views on abortion have to do with being able to set taxes that won’t destroy the state economy or being capable at her job, but as you said “California” and as I said “fetish for abortion”.
(Semi) Serious questions:
(1) If the New Puritanism exhibited by the left (“left” in its broadest meaning) means Trump is undesirable and the Republicans should never have voted a known and admitted adulterer into office, why then vote for Newsom who is also a known and admitted adulterer? I’ve seen condemnation from Democrat-supporters that “Trump had affairs! With a porn star, even!” and if that moral failing means he is unworthy, then surely Mr Newsom is also tainted with sin?
(2) If Cox switching horses in mid-stream and going with Trump when he saw that was the way the wind was blowing is sign of poor moral fibre, then what about Poizner abandoning the Republicans? I don’t see anything in what you’ve said about Cox that he’s turned his coat out of conviction, merely expediency, so why isn’t Poizner’s change also expediency? Seeing as how it’s not worth the Republicans’ while to run candidates because California, can’t it be argued Poizner saw that having R after his name made him unelectable, so he emulated Cox and went with what was popular?
Enjoy voting!
On the “New Puritanism” thing, the left does not in my experience generally think adultery per se is disqualifyingly immoral for politicians; the relevant moral criteria are your expressed and demonstrated attitude toward women and your respect for their consent boundaries. Trump is bad not because he is an adulterer but because he is a misogynist and probable serial assaulter of women. Also, having a tryst with a porn star is skeezy and unsympathetic in a way that falling for your secretary is not– and paying hush money to cover it up definitely amps up the skeeze factor.
Not sure how that works out–assuming “falling for” is a euphemism for “having sex with”.
In favor of the secretary: going by the numbers, secretary is less likely to have STD that you will pass on to your wife; sex with secretary is more likely to be due to an emotional connection.
In favor of porn star: probably was checked for stds recently; rich man having an affair was probably not seeking an emotional connection anyway; porn star probably doesn’t have a husband that objects to her having sex with other men; no (or rather, only an explicit) power differential in the porn star relationship, whereas the secretary is likely to be under some measure of coercion (at least under current year progressive reckoning); porn star is unlikely to be under any delusions about the temporary nature of the tryst.
Porn star is someone who explicitly signed up for the have-sex-for-money trade, and typically works as an independent contractor who can walk away from any deal at little or no cost. Secretary is someone who probably thought she was signing up for a job that doesn’t involve her paycheck vanishing if she doesn’t have sex on demand, but who will face substantial transaction costs and possibly reputational penalties if she says “no” when her boss alters the deal. And yet having sex with the actual sex worker is the skeezy bit.
Because, yeah, social camouflage matters. So many people want so much to believe that only skeezy losers deal in the sex trade, which means anyone who wants to e.g. win an election needs to camouflage that behind something that allows for maybe-they’re-really-in-love plausible deniability. Even as we occasionally romanticize the bit where prostitutes and their clients fall in love, and even though the camouflage can just as easily hide harassment and exploitation of people who just wanted to work as secretaries, interns, etc.
Ah, got it. We aren’t judging him on the morality of the action, but rather that he is a loser for having to go that route.
But, I’m not sure how that meshes with current progressive sexual ethics?
Are some people really fooled by the camouflage?
I feel like I’m more than one sexual revolution behind, by not granting sanction even if there is
synchronous lusttrue love involved. Maybe with enough revolutions I’ll end up ahead of the curve.
Agreed that there are substantial reasons to question people’s instinctive skeeziness hierarchy here; should’ve made it clearer I was being descriptive, not prescriptive. To put the issue another way, the vast majority of “ordinary decent” people of all political persuasions can more easily imagine themselves falling for a co-worker than having a tryst with a porn star.
Another differentiating factor, btw, is that Newsom admitted everything and was shamefacedly repentant, which Trump has basically never been about anything ever.
I’m not sure anybody is really fooled, but I’m also not sure it matters. As with almost anything else involving the phrase, “plausible deniability”, what mostly matters is that the denied truth isn’t strictly common knowledge so that everybody can exist in the quantum superposition of naively not noticing the illicit nookie going on and cynically not caring – one of those will be right and virtuous to any observer, and we all agree not to ask the next question.
You note one of the reasons in your “in favor of porn star” question, but for some reason nonetheless include an error in our “in favor of the secretary” section; the secretary is in fact much more likely to have an STD that you will pass on to your wife.
It looks contradictory because I don’t know the statistics (I should have said going by the odds, rather than going by the numbers); porn star presumably has many more sexual partners than secretary, so one would assume greater odds at std, but if she works at a serious company, presumably they screen for that regularly.
Similarly, I think one might naively assume the executive has some emotional attachment to his secretary, but I walked that back as I think it’s probably just lust in many or most cases.
Odds of STDs are counter-intuitive. For the general population, they tend to go down with number of partners (presumably because more promiscuous people are much more reliable about using condoms). Porn actors specifically usually don’t use condoms while working, but at least in the US they test nearly constantly. Among the tens of thousands who have worked in adult film over the past few decades (since HIV became a big deal), the number who have contracted anything from a fellow performer during a shoot seems to be countable on one’s fingers.
(1) If Dianne Feinstein is so awful, why isn’t she a Republican? Is the only reason she’s a Democrat that “yes she’s a hawk, yes she’s pro-the rich, yes she’s anti-free speech, yes she’s pro-selling weapons to regimes dodgy on human rights, but hey at least she is sound on the abortion’n’LGBT question, and that’s what counts!”
She’s a California representative and an incumbent. Her party affiliation keeps her from being automatically disqualified, and seniority/incumbency keeps a representative relatively secure in their seat.
Dianne Feinstein is consistently anti-gun, is generally for tax-and-spend, is pro-abortion, is anti-free-speech, and attempts last-minute smears against her opponents (most lately Kavanaugh), all of which make her a pretty good Democrat.
The property tax assessment that an old person gets to keep when they move (once now, multiple times if Prop 5 passes) is also heritable, and can be passed to children or grandchildren on the property owned at death.
California’s teacher’s unions aren’t as powerful as, say, Wisconsin’s – California’s don’t force school districts to buy a health plan the union controls which costs twice what outside plans do, and never have.
