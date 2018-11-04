OT114: Penelopen Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, but please try to avoid hot-button political and social topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server – and also check out the SSC Podcast. Also:
2. Comment of the week is from the subreddit: Most Of What You Read On The Internet Is Written By Insane People.
I’ve been a math nerd since age 2 or so, and one of the things that I love about the subject is the prevalence of interesting questions that have wonderful ratios of solving time to stating time: I can read one or two sentences, store the question in my head, and go for a walk for hours just thinking about it. And there’s an actual right answer to the question – I can try out different approaches and know when I’ve gotten things right. None of these properties are math-specific, though; it just seems like mathematics is really good at producing questions that meet these criteria.
So what are some good non-math puzzles? I’m specifically looking for elegant statements here; crosswords take as much space to specify as they do to solve, so they don’t quite count. And no dumb tricks – the nice bit about a math problem is that you’re not hunting in vain for the ambiguous word or the stupid misinterpretation that lets you solve the riddle, you know exactly what you have to do and only your own competence stands in your way. Communicating badly and then acting smug when you’re misunderstood is not cleverness.
I know of exactly two such puzzles, posted below; I’m sure there are more, but years of hanging out in nerdy spaces online hasn’t seemed to turn up any.
• It’s easy to hop in a time machine and prove your authenticity as a person from the future beyond a shadow of a doubt: show off your fancy tech and knowledge and stock market predictions. But how would you prove that you are a time traveler from the past? For specificity, suppose you’re a reasonably well-educated Victorian aristocrat who has found themselves in some English-speaking part of the world in 2018, carrying nothing but yourself and the items on your person. You should aim to overcome the suspicion of someone whose prior assigns more probability to the hypothesis that an eccentric millionare has staged a particularly elaborate hoax. (Easy mode: give yourself a week to prepare before the jump.)
• Say we’d like to prepare for the contingency that humanity dies out in a non-biosphere-ruining manner, and leave a message for a potential intelligent species in Earth’s evolutionary future. So we’re looking for a way of preserving a fair bit of readable (and detectable) information for a few hundred million years or so.
(A) What sort of message, if anything, would we send? Under what conditions do we want it read?
(B) How do we actually get said message to last?
Both of these were encountered in the process of reading someone else’s solution to them; I saw the first from Gwern, and the second from Paul Christiano. You can find either of their writeups with a little Googling, but I’m not linking to them here because I think they’re a lot more fun to ponder yourself.
To the first one: an aristocrat disappearing would probably make the news back in the day, and he is quite likely to have photos and/or portraits of himself archived somewhere. These, along with his lack of documentation, the awful fillings in his teeth (if he has any) and his extensive knowledge of his family and estate, are enough to convince at least some people of the possibility that he is a time traveler. These believers will hopefully help convincing the authorities to dig up the remains of family members and perform DNA testing on them.
Locating graves of family members is a good one, if those can be reliably dated; basically rules out everything except cloning technology far ahead of what we believe to have existed at the time of their expected birth. Knowledge of one’s surroundings seems harder; almost anything verifiable is in principle discoverable by someone studying for the hoax.
DNA testing is a better answer than anything I came up with; but how would a Victorian know such a thing is possible? If he’s had smallpox I think there are ways of finding that out, but I don’t think he’d think of that either. Dentistry might be the best the Victorian could actually come up with, if he’s clever enough to realize his teeth will probably be bad in a different way than a modern poor person’s.
Being in the news and having pictures wouldn’t do much to convince me; people mysteriously disappear sometimes and I don’t think it’s usually time travel, and sometimes two people look the same.
Smallpox scars would be pretty damned convincing. I wonder if you could do some kind of antibody test that would distinguish between antibodies to smallpox and antibodies to the cowpox vaccine strain.
Another possibility–check him for antibodies that would neutralize any of the last hundred years’ circulating flu strains. He won’t have them if he just came from the mid-to-late 1800s.
Do you have antibodies against flu viruses if you’ve never had the flu? I know very little about how immunity works.
Before hopping into your time machine, bury a time capsule with your photograph, handwriting sample, a newspaper, etc. Tell the people in the future where to dig for it. (My husband’s suggestion.)
If you have access to a lab, it is possible to test whether a person grew up before or after atmospheric nuclear testing. Those tests dispersed enough radionucleides that detectable levels are present in our teeth. If this fellow really grew up in the Victorian era, his teeth won’t have that.
Of course, that sort of test is probably not the place to start. I need something easier to start with. I think I would start with checking whether this Victorian aristocrat is literate in Latin and Greek. If he isn’t, he’s probably a faker.
I don’t know, is carving it into the surface of the Moon still an option ?
In general, I feel ambivalent about open-ended questions like these. They remind me too much of philosophy, where you can endlessly argue about any number of points, and never come to any conclusion.
Do we need the message to be readable before they develop a reasonable level of technology?
If not, a 30-meter gold-plated disk in geosynchronous orbit, with a long boom for gravity-gradient stabilization, would be naked-eye visible from the Earth’s surface and I think the orbit would endure over geologic time. That’s something we can do for a few hundred megabucks today, and it would be a conspicuous indicator that one should come up and look for the attached message cache. Which will be in an environment that is also conducive to long-term preservation.
The orbit probably won’t be geosynchronous after millions of years, and we may need to move it a bit farther out. The L4 or L5 point would almost certainly endure, but that’s going to require a ~300 meter disk, so we’d rather find a stable-ish resonance somewhere closer.
Hmm, I may want to do some math on micrometeoroid impact rates. If we can arrange a long tubular sun-and-meteor shade that keeps most of the surface shiny, the specular reflection means we can get by with a smaller disk at the “cost” of making it only visible at near midnight. Which will make it more conspicuously artificial, or at least unique and interesting.
If it’s specular and in a non-circular orbit, the gravity-gradient boom may have a bit of persistent wobble that makes the reflection blink at a fixed rate, also conspicuous.
And if the optical surface is mostly undisturbed, a layer of glass with carefully-chosen additives (or just layers of the right thickness) can impose artificial absorbtion lines on the solar spectrum that may encode a few bits’ worth of “yes this is artificial”.
Then they have to invent rockets to go look.
If that’s not acceptable but we are willing to insist on at least an industrial level of technology, then deep burial should preserve our cache and all we need is a surface-level marker.
If we want to send a message to a preindustrial civilization, then we need it in a form that will endure on the Earth’s surface for a good fraction of an eon, and I’m going to have to ponder that some more.
I don’t think, given what you’ve said about ubiquotous telescope coverage, you need a satellite visible to the human eye, no? A conspicuously technological but small object at L4 would get the same attention by the time they had rocketry sufficient for retrieval, if I’ve understood you previously before.
On a purely technological basis, yes. But making it naked-eye visible isn’t that much harder, and it may be a useful nudge to a civilization that somehow decided space travel and astronomy – or industrial-grade science and technology generally – weren’t worth the bother.
Though to be really safe, we should look at what constitutes “naked-eye visible” for e. the 5th percentile vertibrate, rather than assume the next guys will have human-level eyesight.
Before looking at other people’s answers …
1: You identify yourself, tell your interrogator where and when you vanished, and invite him to research what happened to you–a vanishing gentleman should show up somewhere in the surviving records. It’s barely possible that your fingerprints are on record if you are very late Victorian, but not likely. Also possible that there is a surviving painting or photograph of you. You probably don’t own a passport and are very unlikely to have one with you. If your interrogator can find a document you signed you can demonstrate the same signature.
There may be some way of proving that you have not been immunized against a variety of things that modern people almost always are immunized against, but that could just mean that you are from some relatively backward part of the modern world.
I don’t see any reliable solution–only ones that might work if you were lucky.
2. To be of any real use I think we have to transmit a lot of information. With no language in common that has to start with images. You need some equivalent of a video recorder with a very long shelf life and a lot of recorded information, including what is needed to teach a language. Making records that last that long isn’t undoable–fossils manage it, after all. Probably a solar powered player of very durable material. Carved images to get your visitors started.
Not a very satisfactory answer, I’m afraid.
On doing it wrong …
A long time ago I wrote, but did not publish, a story in which aliens had tried to do this for us.
One of the aliens, now returned, is explaining their mistake to one of the last surviving humans:
And he pointed, with one enormous flipper, to the thousand mile arrow of the Mariana trench, pointing to the storehouse, the giant storehouse, six miles deep.
1. As I understand it, all living today things carry certain radioactive isotopes as a result of nuclear tests in the 50s-70s. Someone truly from the 1800s would have a different composition, which I think could be detected by examining a tooth, for example.
2. A safe space that only a quite advanced civilization could read would be in orbit. Can we make orbits that are stable for hundreds of millions of years? I don’t know. Would an orbit around the moon be better? The sun? Moonless Venus?
I have nothing I’d want to tell that future civilization, aside from a complete copy of Wikipedia.
#1: Brilliant! I wonder if he’d also lack some chemicals in his body that are in everyone now.
#2: Could we make a whole lot of very durable things with useful information on them, that could be combined to get directions to the cache of The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Jumpstarting Industrial Civilization etched in gold plates in some underground bunker somewhere? Imagine something so common that they were routinely used as tools, money, jewelry, etc., but also durable enough to survive centuries of such uses.
Also, could we help future civilizations out by making fake mines or caches of hard-to-make/hard-to-find materials somewhere? Here’s the best obsidian around, and hey, when you chip through all that obsidian for your tools, there’s a bunch of copper and tin lying around waiting for you to find….
If you were a time-travelling battleship, it’d be easy to demonstrate, as you’re made entirely of low-background steel. I don’t think there’s a good modern equivalence, but maybe? Dissolved levels of various modern chemicals/plastics in blood?
There are pollutants that accumulate in fat cells, most notably methylmercury compounds and organic chlorine compounds (dioxin, etc). I don’t know if these are pervasive enough that anyone who isn’t a time traveler would have unambiguously detectable background levels, though.
A time-travelling battleship is easy to figure out in general. Just take me there. And then fire a broadside. No, that part isn’t strictly necessary, but it would be cool.
The hard part with inanimate objects is proving that it took a shortcut, and didn’t just go the long way in a very good state of preservation.
Actually, I think it might be possible to look at the isotope composition of various cells in a person, too.
Correct. We are still seeing the effects of increased radionucleides following fusion bomb atmospheric tests: thank you bomb pulse, we learned so much from you
Stamp your message into gold foil, with some Pioneer plaque-type headers to make it obvious that it’s artificial and give the beetle people a head start on translation, and deposit it somewhere that you think’s going to make a nice fossil bed in a million years or so. Do this a few thousand times, to improve your chances of detection.
How easy is it to find a sheet of gold foil several meters under rock, if you’re a civilization far back enough technologically that our current info would be of much use? I think for this to be effective you’d need a good way of saying “Big conspicuous artificial something happened here, best investigate it.”
1. Handwriting is fairly unique under close examination, given a good enough sample set of documents of known provenance. And upper-class Victorians tended to write a lot of documents (letters, personal records, legal documents, etc) in their own hands, and these documents seem decently likely to have survived. If you can locate and get access to documents you wrote before your time-jump, you can write fresh documents on demand in the same handwriting for a forensic document examiner to verify.
2a. Part of the problem is getting the message understood. Despite diligent effort, we’ve failed to decipher a number of bodies of writings, written by humans a mere few thousand years ago. What we can read is usually a combination of 1) the language is still around in a recognizable form, or 2) there’s parallel texts (same content in the dead language and one we know how to read) that we can use for reference. It’s a pretty safe bet that anything we try to say in prose isn’t going to get through. There’s a better chance of with information that can be conveyed through diagrams (geometric theorems, maps, blueprints, etc).
There’s one crucial difference between your version and Gwern’s – in the original, it’s the modern scientist who is tasked with finding a difference proof, not the Victorian aristocrat. The time traveler has an enormously more difficult task, because they have to come up with a proof within the bounds of 19th-century science, where the proof cannot be faked with 21st-century technology.
I intended for the task of proving it to include such things as “go ask people on SSC for ideas of what to do”, or “go to the nearest library and read some fortuitously chosen science books”. No reason one can’t just walk into a lab with something weird like smallpox scars and get them intrigued enough to run more expensive and harder-to-fake tests.
With a week’s notice there are lots of ways to get into the news, put fingerprints in a time capsule, that sort of thing.
Without a weeks notice the traveler will be limited by their lack of knowledge of the present. Teeth can be reliably dated to the modern era due to low levels of radioactivity, different levels of lead in the environment etc, but the traveler would not know this. The key then would be to search out someone from a profession that will have that knowledge or be curious enough to get it.
The traveler should head to the nearest university, claim to be from the past, and offer a grand prize to whomever can disprove it.
This inspires another question: if you could grab as much stuff as would fit on your person, how would you maximize the amount of prize money you could raise for this competition? (We’ll grant some precognition or exceptional guesswork to make the right choices.)
The first things that come to mind are large amounts of small antiques, like rare coins in mint condition, and perhaps any valuable metals that have increased in value substantially over the centuries (though taking inflation into account, I don’t know of any such). You might try nicking some historically interesting pieces of paper, but that probably looks fake when as well-preserved as you’d have it. I imagine stocks are unlikely to be maintained well enough from the 19th century to 2018 for any brilliant business investments to pay off, if you can even find anything still around in the present day.
A weirder but potentially very lucrative scheme (and one that gets you some temporal proof as well): stuff a breeding pair of passenger pigeons in your pocket, go to some well-funded biology department posing as a pioneering geneticist.
Something that a Victorian would know about, but would work *better* with modern technology: cut down a tree, and bring a disc or wedge of the trunk from core to bark with you. Dendrochronology, which was known to the Victorians, will give the date that the tree was felled. This, plus the fact that the wood is from a just-felled tree, should prove time travel. With modern tech, radiocarbon dating (and lack of a bomb pulse) could help corroborate it.
If you are ok with puzzle games, you might be interested in some of the games by Zachtronics.
What’s the largest number of consecutive “had”s you can have in a grammatically correct sentence.
“I had eggs for breakfast,” is 1. “She had had enough,” is 2. Can we keep going?
The “had”s should be used meaningfully in the sentence. For example, the sentence “Mary had ‘had’ written on her paper,” would count as 1, not 2.
This might not fit all your criteria as it’s not necessarily easy to know that you’ve got the right answer.
Thanks, that makes three I know of now! [Spoilers below, for those who might want to think about this some more.]
You can have arbitrarily many. Proof by induction:
The disease which the patient had was contagious.
The disease which (the patient the doctor had) had was contagious.
The disease which the patient the doctor had had was contagious.
The disease which the patient (the doctor my friend had) had had was contagious.
The disease which the patient the doctor my friend had had had was contagious.
The disease which the patient the doctor (the friend I had) had had had was contagious.
The disease which the patient the doctor the friend I had had had had was contagious.
Etc.
Turns out you only need one form of the word to make this work – when you add in all the parentheses, no “had had”s are really going on here. You can generalize this approach to any word where (prelude [semantic type] word) or (word [semantic type] postlude) itself constitutes an instance of [semantic type] – in this case a noun phrase. So e.g. “the guy the teacher the cat she likes likes likes is a jerk”, this xkcd.
“The “had”s should be used meaningfully in the sentence. For example, the sentence “Mary had ‘had’ written on her paper,” would count as 1, not 2.”
Not allowing for mentions as well as uses takes most of the fun and point out of these kinds of word games. With use and mention you can get to eleven consecutive ‘hads’. With pure use I can’t think of a way you can go past two grammatically.
Attention all of you with a heroic mien and whatnot, I am hosting a super-powered superhero Rumble! Contestants and other interlopers have spent the past week creating novel powers which you can view here. Now the next phase is that everyone who’s signed up can go to the page marked Master List (comment here) and pick TWO powers from the list that they’d like to have available to bid on. Until nominations are closed and bidding starts anyone who wants to can still sign up.
Full rules of the rumble can be read here or just browse the previous three open threads where I talked about this.
Dungeons & Dragons thread, subtype Monstrous Manual.
The basilisk is a monster whose earliest surviving source is Pliny’s Natural History. It immediately follows the description of the catoblepas, where he says “all who behold its eyes, fall dead upon the spot” and follows up with:
“There is the same power also in the serpent called the basilisk. It is produced in the province of Cyrene [coastal eastern Libya], being not more than twelve fingers in length. It has a white spot on the head, strongly resembling a sort of a diadem. When it hisses, all the other serpents fly from it: and it does not advance its body, like the others, by a succession of folds, but moves along upright and erect upon the middle. It destroys all shrubs, not only by its contact, but those even that it has breathed upon; it burns up all the grass, too, and breaks the stones, so tremendous is its noxious influence. It was formerly a general belief that if a man on horseback killed one of these animals with a spear, the poison would run up the weapon and kill, not only the rider, but the horse, as well.”
Somehow D&D decided that a death gaze and extremely toxic breath/blood should be changed to “a gaze that enables them to turn any fleshy creature to stone; their gaze extends into the Astral and Ethereal planes.”
(I would have liked to be in the campaign where they codified this. “Haha, the basilisk’s gaze doesn’t work because I’m astrally projecting!” “It gazes into the astral plane.” “Haha, now it has no effect because I’m on the Ethereal plane!” “Save against petrification.” “… dammit, Gary!”)
Also, “12 fingers long” has changed into “7 feet.” There’s also an even bigger Greater Basilisk, a “gotcha” monster where “Even if a polished reflector is used under good lighting conditions, the chance for a greater basilisk to see its own gaze and become petrified is only 10%, unless the reflector is within 10 feet of the creature” and a Dracolisk, the offspring of the “gotcha” version and a Black Dragon.
Why do only black dragons have sex with them? I don’t knooow.
The basilisk is one of several monsters which I don’t like to use because their effect is so binary. Either:
* Surprise, you’re turned to stone! Nobody knows the spell to fix it. I guess you’d better roll up a new character!
* Surprise, you’re turned to stone! But somebody does have the spell to fix it, so it doesn’t matter.
* The basilisk glares at you but you make your save! Then you kill it easily, because the stone gaze was the only really dangerous thing about it.
Recently, when I ran a module that called for a basilisk, I houseruled it from “save or turn to stone” to “take dexterity damage, and if your dexterity drops to zero, turn to stone”. I thought that was a nice compromise between having something happen and not having someone lose their character.
Save-or-die monsters are really useful for one thing: constraining the solution space for players. If you ever find yourself rolling a save against one, you’ve already screwed up, and any player worth their ten-foot pole should know that, so as soon as you introduce one the encounter becomes about coming up with a solution that doesn’t give the basilisk the opportunity to gaze.
For this to work, though, you need to have a sort of social contract built up that says you won’t leave a basilisk in a broom closet as a gotcha.
Every evil mage worth their salt would leave a Greater Basilisk in the broom closet as a gotcha if they exist.
The trick is building up a social contract where the players know that the mage’s home having a blind cleaning woman telegraphs “play smart or roll a death save.” 😛
That’s… on the far side of reasonable by my lights, but it probably works for some groups (especially in the late Seventies, or for tournament play). The main point I’m trying to make, though, is that it needs some kind of foreshadowing. The appropriate level of foreshadowing varies with your players’ level of paranoia and the type of campaign you’re trying to run, but a death save makes a monster a setpiece encounter all by itself, and setpieces should never just be thrown into melee with the players.
@Nornagest: right. A legendary death gaze monster deserves a setpiece and shouldn’t be a random encounter… despite being on the 1E DMG random dungeon tables.
I think the fundamental issue is that it’s something with a good mythological pedigree that’s pretty unfun. So give these monsters special treatment and don’t invent new ones (I make an exception to this principle for Beholders.)
@Le Maistre Chat
I think that *being* on a random encounter table doesn’t imply it *should* be on a random encounter table.
Following that line of logic, it seems to me that there’s no good reason to *avoid* making gimmick monsters as long as you’re careful about where you put them. Just because it doesn’t belong on a random encounter table doesn’t mean it’s bad. For example, the mutated infectious immortal blood-oozes in my CoC game – they’re fun to avoid but much, much less fun to fight.
I don’t know… one of my characters is a lv 11 Wizard. He’s LN, not Evil, but he’s got a lot of summoned monsters and necromantic constructs and such running around. At no point would he even consider putting a Basilisk in his own closet. Who wants to live and work on top of a loaded nuke ? What are the benefits here ? If the enemy fireteam had breached his inner sanctum, then obviously everything had gone horribly wrong already, and the smartest action to take is to teleport out. Sure, self-destructing the site afterwards is prudent, but there are way more reliable ways of doing that than closet basilisks.
Save-or-die in general is one of the pitfalls of D&D. You spend a year building up a character, and suddenly they’re just gone. Very frustrating.
Of course, at higher levels death can be undone.
Sure beats trying to combine extremely complex chargen with “realistic” firearms, though.
As all veteran D&D readers know, dragons will have sex with anything. (Especially in 3.x+, with the half-dragon template to play with, but there’s more than enough part-dragon critters in AD&D for it to be true there too.) Presumably there’s some kind of magical or genetic quirk that makes offspring from other dragon colors nonviable.
Green would make more sense, though; they’ve got an immunity to poison gases, which the greater basilisk breathes.
What a great ocean view Odysseus and Penelope’s house on Ithaca had. But why does she only have a loose brick for a footstool?
Because the ottoman is growing out of the floor of the living room.
Because Ottomans wouldn’t reach that area for another 2500 years.
What more do you need?
The suitors snatched all the better footrests.
My favorite thing about the Odyssey: Ancient Greek doggie bags.
10.215:
In Search of a Word
I’m searching for a word that describes a certain idea. I don’t think it exists in English, but I have had enough luck finding wonderful words in other languages* that I have some hope there is one out there. If not, I’m open to invented suggestions.
The idea is as follows: Consider having a hero for which one doesn’t agree on the point for which the hero is held in high regard, but for which one holds the person in high regard for that same point (doesn’t have to be a hero specifically, but there should be significant amount of respect). I think there should be a word for it.
One example for me is Robert LeFevre. LeFevre was a pacifist and I don’t agree with his pacifism, but I do greatly respect him and his position. Beyond that, I desire a state of affairs in which more people like him exist, even if they displace people that agree more closely with me. I have a few reasons for that, although I’ll skip the details.
Is there such a word?
* My favorite word in another language is the Portuguese word “saudade.”
Principled?
As you may know, LeFevre was part of the model for Prof in The Moon is a Harsh Mistress. He was charismatic but not intellectually all that able. I remember a talk where he had Bonny Prince Charlie off by two generations. And another where he was trying to explain how one could enforce rights without the use of force, not very successfully, until Dirk Pearson took the podium away from him and gave a much better defense of his position.
I did not know that, and it makes me like LeFevre even more.
Paragon?
Unpopular opinion: Occam’s actual Razor says “do not multiply variables unnecessarily” and the rampant popularizations and generalizations of the idea have so distorted it that it’s no longer a useful heuristic.
The fact that other people are using a heuristic incorrectly does not mean the heuristic is not useful. At worst it might mean that using the heuristic to convince other people isn’t useful, but you can neatly sidestep that by simply not invoking its name. You can still say, “Both our explanations cover all the facts, but yours is unnecessarily convoluted with lots of extraneous terms that provide no increased predictive value.”
That said Occam’s Razor can sometimes lead you a bit astray. Coppernicus’ model of the solar system is actually a classic case of multiplying terms unnecessarily. It has epicycles like the ancient Ptolemaic system, but it also has twice as many as them, and even an epicycle on top of epicycle, but hey it dumped the equants, which gave it one less extraneous term. Unfortunately aside from all the extra epicycles it introduced a whole slew of new ones by positing a a moving Earth, which was a bit of a problem in a time when neither stellar parallax nor the Coriolis effect had been observed.
It did however have greater predictive value, since the observed phases of Venus would have been impossible under the Ptolemaic system, but were possible under the Copernican. However the competing Tychonic model was exactly as predictive, but lacked any of these extraneous terms. No epicycles, no random orbital centres, and no need to explain the absence of observed parallax or Coriolis. Applying Occam’s Razor in the 17th century would have thus lead a rational person to prefer the Tychonic moddel over the Coppernican.
Then along came the Kepelerian model which provided the most predictive value by the innovation of mating heliocentrism with elliptical orbits. It still had extraneous terms, since nobody could provide any evidence of the Earth’s motion until 1728, nor had directly observed it until 1806, but nonetheless it was the model that best matched the observed movements of the planets. It is at this point that Occam’s Razor would lead us back unto the right path.
Hello, I’ve had a big improvement in my cerebral palsy after doing a fasting-mimicking diet (FMD)
. This Reddit post has an overview from a year ago. I’ve just put two videos on Twitter. They’re short: one is two minutes on balance and the other is forty seconds on my hand.
I think the stem cells produced during the FMD might have something to do with it. There’s research ongoing into stem cell treatments for cerebral palsy, and into using the FMD for neurodegenerative conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, but I’ve found almost nothing for fasting and acquired brain injuries like cerebral palsy or stroke. This study, “Prolonged Fasting Improves Endothelial Progenitor Cell-Mediated Ischemic Angiogenesis in Mice,” might have some bearing on it, but I don’t know.
Whatever’s the cause, I was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and my condition has markedly improved. The FMD is worth looking at to potentially help at least other people with a cerebral palsy diagnosis.
I realize I probably am asking something that is so well-known to be taken for granted in this community, but if some kind soul can help out that would be great.
Basically, I see some very smart people without any background in biology or medicine having picked up practical and often technical knowledge that actually helps them when they or their loved ones fall sick. This includes not just specific knowledge but also some intuition about how things work, that they can in some situations use to whittle down the range of possibilities in a given situation.
Is there a systematic way to self-cultivate on this for someone with zero background in medicine? Say, in the form of a university-type course or a reading list? Thanks.
Not sure how useful this answer is, but I’d say read lots of the primary literature (sci-hub is your friend here!). Generally the introductions will have a lot of good background material that you can follow up on. It will be very slow-going at first since there will be a lot of academic jargon you have to look up.
Also, less formal sources such as blogs or lectures are often very useful for setting up an intellectual framework of understanding for the disease area which you can then fill in more throroughly with literature.
Thanks! There’s too much information out there though and especially for a slow reader who takes forever to read just one post of Scott may have difficulty figuring out a moderately efficient path without more concrete/narrow lists.
Maybe read through the home edition of the Merck Manual? It’s pretty readable and gives a basic background on what’s going on with major organ systems and what various kinds of diseases look like. But I’m not any kind of medical person–I wonder what the medically trained people here think of this.
Awesome! Thanks very much. Will wait to see if someone else comments and accordingly take a look/get a copy.
Is the Slippery Slope Fallacy useful?
Whenever I hear people bring it up, they always say something like “that’s just a slippery slope argument” as though that ends the discussion.
But the Slippery Slope Fallacy doesn’t say that every extrapolation is false, just that ridiculous ones aren’t necessarily true by virtue of their being a possible consequence.
But then we’re just back to arguing about which predictions are plausible, which we were doing in the first place. The phrase Slippery Slope Fallacy seems to me to be something that people trot out to avoid having to explain why a prediction is ridiculous, but that’s very often what the whole discussion is about.
If a discussion is about all of the possible consequences of a certain action, then saying something falls victim to the slippery slope fallacy is just saying that you think that a consequence is too ridiculous to contemplate, without saying why, which doesn’t add much to a discussion.
Besides that, people often use it to describe predictions that seem very much NOT ridiculous, simply because the predictions extrapolate from current trends… as if the predictions are necessarily false because they suggest a slope. Is that the Slippery Slope Fallacy Fallacy?
I think it’s fair to argue that slippery slope arguments are fallacious in the sense of formal logic, but also important in the real world, which doesn’t respect the rules of formal logic.
I think (I could be missing something) the fallacy version is basically arguing against the truth of claim X by claiming that its truth would have consequences Y. There’s a sort of fundamental error there, hopping between a claim about whether some statement is true and a claim about whether it would be good for it to be true. Example: We can’t be descended from apes, because that would mean it was acceptable for us to act like animals.
There’s also a kind of argument where you could claim that if X were true, then that would imply Y, and Y is obviously wrong. But that can be a valid argument, and in fact, it’s basically how you do proof by contradiction. Example: There can’t be a last prime number, because if there were, you could multiply all the primes together and get a big number N, and then N+1 wouldn’t be divisible by any of the primes, only by itself and 1, which means it would be a prime bigger than the “last prime.”
Finally, there’s a kind of argument where you say “If we do X, we will end up doing Y.” That may or may not be true, but you need to make the case for it. Example: If we legalize gay marriage, we’ll end up letting a man marry his lawnmower. (Maybe that’s true, and if it is, maybe we shouldn’t legalize gay marriage. But you need to explain how gay marriage leads to lawnmower marriage….)
Eugene Volokh has written a few articles defending the slippery slope argument
http://www2.law.ucla.edu/volokh/slippery.pdf
http://www2.law.ucla.edu/volokh/slipperymag.pdf
I’ve found that often enough, a valid reductio is labeled a “slippery slope”.
If people try to discredit your argument with an accusation of the Slippery Slope fallacy, its important to remind them that slopes are in fact slippery, or at the very least easy to stumble down.
Slippery slopes demonstrably exist in the real world, are disturbingly common, and anyone suggesting the concept is fallacious needs to either volunteer to pay my entire income tax bill or be laughed at without mercy.
Against a specific invocation of a slippery slope, it is often sufficient to point to the fence that guy Chesterton put up as a safeguard against going over the edge. And he built an awful lot of fences, if you look for them.
I agree with John above me quite a bit. I find the idea of a slippery slope fallacy being applied very often outside of formal logic/philosophy and it is invoked because it is a power rhetorical riposte if you are defending a position that has no logical line of demarcation between the position they are advocating for and an absurd position (which they may actually desire or may not).
For instance, lets say I am a farmer and my neighbor keeps driving his ATV across my field as a shortcut. I tell him to stop and maybe even get courts/law enforcement involved. And his defense is, “I barely damaged anything you are just being a jerk.” Then I say, “no you did cause a small amount of damage, and by your logic you could drive a truck across my field and there would be nothing wrong, or even a dump truck.”
He can claim this is a slippery slope fallacy, but my counterpoint would be there is no logical difference, just one of magnitude. The fact is, his invocation of the slippery slope fallacy is actually an affront to logic in this situation because he has not articulated a logical stopping point where I would be able to take redress against his trespasses.
I recently took a Wunderlich test as a prior to getting a job interview. The test is obviously one that is mostly designed for the difficulty to come from the time constraints (50 questions in 12 minutes), but it did have a very fun type of question that I think actually should be a genre of question we should work with more: Cube folding (not just cubes but other shapes as well).
For reference they were similar to these cube folding questions
Anyone else have experience with these? I think 3d visualization is a very interesting thing to test and teach.
The discussion of one-hit wonders on a previous thread reminded me of an odd anomaly in the Billboard charts that went unexplained for over 30 years.
Joel Whitburn is a music historian and statistician, and his company Record Research has put out comprehensive guides to every song and record ever listed on the Billboard charts. In the process, he amassed a collection including every record that ever charted on the Hot 100. The logical next step was the “Bubbling Under” chart that included songs that would be #101 and lower on the Hot 100. There were some amazingly obscure records that Whitburn was able to track down, but one that he couldn’t find any information on: a song called “Ready ‘n’ Steady” by a band called D.A., released by Rascal Records, which appeared on the Bubbling Under chart for three weeks in 1979. It peaked at #102 and then vanished; neither D.A. nor Rascal was ever heard from again. Whitburn tried in vain to track down any information about the band or the label, finding a few with similar names, but none that were active in 1979 or released anything called “Ready ‘n’ Steady.” Eventually he declared it had to be a hoax, perhaps deliberately planted by Billboard to ward off competitors from copying the charts, and deleted it from his statistics. The truth was a bit more interesting.
In 2016 somebody checked the Library of Congress’s online copyright registry and found an entry for a song called “Ready & Steady” credited to D.A. Lucchesi and Jim Franks. Lucchesi passed away in 2005, but Franks was still alive, and one of Whitburn’s researchers got in touch with him. His story was that their band, actually called D.A. and the Dukes, made some kind of deal with an industry insider who claimed he could guarantee their song would chart. They recorded the song, but it was never released as a record. Instead, the promoter apparently bribed some record stores to list it on their weekly sales reports to Billboard. The song charted without ever selling a single copy or getting played on the radio. Obviously, D.A. and the Dukes weren’t able to turn this ruse into a deal with a real label, and vanished into obscurity. As for Rascal, that was the name of somebody’s dog.
All this was first explained by the researcher on a local radio show in Minnesota in 2016, when the #102 “hit” from 1979 was played on the radio for the first time. Thanks to the magic of the internet, anyone can listen to what was once the ultimate rarity, and it sounds, well, like I’d expect a song that reached #102 in 1979 to sound.
2. Impressive stuff, especially the Wikipedia editor. Although I could see how he would reach 385 edits a day, if he does multiple edits per minute (maybe he’s really fast at typing). If he averaged two edits per minute, then that’s about 3.2 hours of editing per day. A lot more than the typical person, but not that much if he’s just doing it in his spare time after work in lieu of other activities.
I’ve been watching a lot of Isaac Arthur SFIA videos lately. What’s the general commentariat view on them, among fellow watchers? A lot of it of course is speculate by nature.
Re the comment on insane people generating most internet content, this one rings true to me. Blogging isn’t an actual addiction for me, but it’s not too far away, either. My life has been getting busier lately (in a good way), and I”m trying to cut back, but I’m having to fight to keep from running my buffer up more than it already is. Based on some stuff Scott has said, I think he’s the same way. And some people are going to take it to even more absurd extremes, like the wikipedia guy.
I’ve posted a lot in open threads about my journey to try and fix my emotionlessness, depression and anhedonia (most recent comment here). I’ve tried 4 different antidepressants, a few supplements, therapy, and even psilocybin mushrooms, all with varying degrees of ‘absolutely no effect’.
My most recent experiment has been self-administered ketamine. And not only does it work, it works very well. My anhedonia is greatly improved — I can have fun doing plenty of things I didn’t even enjoy before. I’m more emotional and more expressive. That dull latent pain that’s been omnipresent for years is either gone or only barely there. I’m less anxious and less bothered by negative events. My cognition is far healthier and less self-critical. I even have much more motivation. It doesn’t give me all my emotions back, and my depression comes back in force after about a week or so, but it’s by far the best treatment I’ve tried yet. In fact it works so well, treating such a stubborn and longstanding depression, that I have to fight the urge to recommend it to every friend suffering with depression. I’m so glad I found it and it’s improved my life in almost every way.
I’m gonna try adding Wellbutrin next, to see if it further improves my emotionality. I’m currently also taking Remeron, though small doses and mainly for sleep issues.
And for anyone who wants to try this on their own, my “recipe” is 1mg/kg of body weight in powdered ketamine, dissolved in water and taken sublingually in 1/3rd doses over the course of an hour. I have to buy it off the darknet though, so unless you’re willing to learn how to do that you’re out of luck.
There’s been quite a lot of talk lately of global warming, and there’s a question that has been bugging me for a while in terms of blame/responsibility allocation (objectively pointless, but realistically essential in political reality). Here’s my chain of reasoning so far:
First try: by country. Here we find the us and china as big culprits, and my own country as largely blameless. But countries are kind of arbitrary so
Second try: by capita. Here we find that the us is really bad, but china starts looking pretty good, my own country starts looking kinda bad. But the purpose of humanity is not just to live so consider
Thirdish try: by gdp. Here the us suddenly looks really good. Obviously gdp is a very blunt instrument, since stuff like babysitters and widget production both add gdp but are very different.
And the whole thing just gets more complicated when I consider that I’m not sure the studies have accounted for externalized emissions (if a european buys a phone made in china, the emissions show up in china but the problem is european consumption). I also feel there should be a game theoretical angle here, in that if we go strictly by capita and limit the allowed emissions strictly to x/person, then the right game theoretical play is for countries to get as many people as possible (to get as much total x as possible), which will just make the actual problem worse.
Feel free to add any angles I might have missed, or just write down the correct solution if you have it 😉
At a slight tangent, one of the odd things about the whole AGW controversy is the weight both sides give to the A. It seems to be assumed that if warming is due to human action then we should do something about it, but not if it isn’t.
Obviously the cause of warming is relevant to what one can do about it. But if warming really threatens horrible consequences, one would want to try to do something about it even if it wasn’t due to human action.
There seems to be an underlying moral judgement with regard to the human race–if we broke it, we should fix it, if someone else broke it, not our problem.
I don’t think it’s unreasonable. We know (I think) that natural events that would cause humanity serious trouble are rare enough that, if a phenomenon is not caused by human activity, then our priors should be high that it won’t cause us serious trouble.
E.g. if we observe that Earth is warming pretty fast, we may not know if we should expect it to continue or taper off. But if (say) we know that at no time during the last few tens of thousands of years did Earth warm by several degrees over a few centuries, and we knew that we are not causing the current warming, then it would be very likely that the warming will stop or slow down soon (whatever is causing it). But we can’t conclude the same if we are causing it.
Also, I think the primary argument about global warming is theoretical predictions about human CO2 emissions, not actual observations. Observations can be used to confirm (or refute or correct) the theory. If we observe actual warming, that offers some evidence for the theory if we know that warming this fast is unlikely to be caused by natural phenomena, while otherwise it’s somewhat weaker evidence. If the theory is correct, that, in turn, has the implication that warming is likely to continue as long as we emit CO2.
The ‘A’ points to a cause, namely carbon dioxide. This implies solutions which one of the sides doesn’t like. So the ‘A’ is relevant to how to fight climate change, which is really the core of the disagreement.
You have been retained by the Time Patrol as a cultural consultant. They have asked you to prepare a list of works that capture the spirit of the 201X first-world anglosphere, for use by agents preparing for missions in this time and place. These works could be almost anything; movies, books, comics and video games are all fine. Obviously, these works of fiction won’t be the only training agents will receive, but they’ll help to characterize the time and place for people who may be from centuries in the future (or past, sometimes.)
What do you recommend?
My first cut at this is to look for a work characterizing each level of society, roughly speaking. I recall Scott referencing a couple of different articles with four-level models, along the lines of the underclass/working class/gentry/wealthy.
My first cut is:
The Underclass: The Wire, season 4
The Working Class: Roseanne, early seasons (before she wins that lottery)
The Gentry: Mad About You
The Wealthy: Billions, season 1
