Next Door In Nodrumia

[Content note: attempt to consider real people’s real problems using angel-on-pinhead impractical reasoning and ideas]
I.
Imagine the state of nature, except for some reason there are cities. Some people in these cities play the drums all night and keep everyone else awake. The sleep-deprived people get together and agree this is unacceptable. They embark on a long journey to the wilderness where they found their own community of Nodrumia.
They form a company, the Nodrumia Corporation, which owns all the property in the area. The corporation distributes usage rights via a legal instrument that looks suspiciously like private property: people who own usage rights keep them forever, can do whatever they want with the land, and can freely transfer and sell them to others. The only difference is that the usage rights have a big asterisk on them saying “contract is null and void if you break the rules of the Nodrumia Corporation”. These rules are set by a board chosen democratically by the inhabitants, and are all things like “You can’t play drums at night”, and “You can’t sell property to people who will play the drums at night”, and “Anyone who plays the drums at night shall be exiled”.
One day a Nodrumian wants to move out, so he puts his house up for sale. The highest bidder is a drummer who wants to use the property as a studio so he can play the drums at night. The Corporation steps in and bans the sale. The property owner protests, saying that he is being oppressed.
According to libertarian philosophy, who is in the right?
The argument against the drummer: the land is basically the private property of the Nodrumia Corporation, and libertarians believe that private landowners should be able to determine what happens on their property. And more fundamentally, the people there have a strong preference against living near drummers, and that preference seems fundamentally satisfiable if their property rights are respected, and it seems stupid to legislate a world where people are forever forbidden from satisfying a fundamentally satisfiable preference and have to be unhappy all the time.
The argument in favor of the drummer: this is basically just a town. “People who live together in a community, and are governed laws made by a democratically elected council” is a town. It seems sort of unlike a town because of its strange history, but really in America a lot of towns were formed by people leaving society, finding unoccupied (or “unoccupied”) land, and building a community there. Some of them were even formed with some sort of utopian goal in mind, or specifically to escape things the inhabitants didn’t like about the places they came from. The only real difference between Nodrumia and the average town is its odd property right structure, but this is a difference in name only: everyone who moves into any town knows that they own their property only insofar as the things they do on their property don’t conflict with town bylaws. Seriously, Nodrumia is just a town. And the whole point of libertarians is that they are skeptical that governments (including town governments) should be able to ban people from doing things. Therefore, the drummer should be allowed to open his drum studio.
A second argument against: imagine we’re talking about a private company like Microsoft. Libertarians agree that Microsoft has the right to decide that none of their employees can play the drums at their cubicle in a way that disturbs other employees. This suggests that playing the drums isn’t a fundamental right. But it’s unclear how Microsoft is different from the Nodrumia Corporation.
A second argument in favor: maybe this isn’t just a town. The way it’s presented, it sounds like more of a city-state. Its government is a national government. If we’re saying national governments can make laws banning musical instruments, we’ve gotten very far from libertarianism, haven’t we?
We could resolve the conclusion by saying that libertarianism is wrong, actually externalities are bad, and it’s totally okay to ban them. Or we could use an expanded idea of property rights that included that right not to have noise on your property (though this opens up a big can of worms). But if we wanted to at least keep some claim to be working within a strict libertarian paradigm, I think we would have to make an argument based on what kind of characteristics an institution needs to be more like a corporation or intentional community (which have the rights to be strict) vs. a national government (which should be erring on the side of permissiveness). To me, the key differences seem to be things like:
– exit rights and transaction costs of leaving
– number of other options
– ease of forming a new one
– degree to which membership is voluntary vs. hereditary
So to give an example, most people have the intuition that the US government banning pork for religious reasons is bad, but also that if you go into a mosque and demand they let you eat pork there you’re in the wrong. I think this is because:
– the people in the mosque have the option to very easily not be in the mosque
– if you don’t like the mosque, you can always go to a church or an atheist meetup
– you can always start your own mosque, with blackjack and hookers
– most people in the mosque chose to be there because they agree with the mosque’s principles
But:
– it’s hard to leave the US if you don’t like it
– there aren’t that many other countries and you might not be able to find one you like
– it’s very hard to start a new country
– most US citizens are only citizens because they were born here, and didn’t necessarily sign on to any philosophical commitments
This is ignoring some important issues, like whether banning pork is the ethically correct action, or whether the majority of the people in each community support the ban. It’s just trying to give a completely formal, meta-level account of why our intuitions might be different for these two cases.
This seems to justify the libertarian intuition that we shouldn’t be bossing private companies around. It also justifies the much more common intuition that we can boss private companies around when they’re monopolies or otherwise seem hard to get rid of, like people discussing whether the government should make Facebook have better privacy policies. If there were hundreds of equally-sized alternatives to Facebook that people could easily switch to, with a wide variety of privacy policies, it probably wouldn’t come up as often.
Towns seem kind of midway between companies/mosques and national governments. They’re not easy to leave, but realistically people leave towns all the time; I’ve switched cities maybe six or seven times during my life. There are thousands of towns you can live in, including dozens of big cities. Forming a new town isn’t easy, but there’s lots of open land where you could do it in theory if you wanted to; it’s not really beyond the ability of even a dedicated private citizen. And about two-thirds of people no longer live in the town where they were born.
I think a libertarian treatment of this issues would argue that towns have the most right to pass restrictive laws when things like exit rights are most salient, and less right when they aren’t.
The drummer moving into Nodrumia seems like a clear case where exit rights are really salient. The drummer isn’t even in Nodrumia yet, so clearly he has the ability not to be in Nodrumia if he wants. The transaction costs of moving to not-Nodrumia are zero, since he’s not even in the town yet. It seems like starting a new town is easy, since the Nodrumians themselves managed it. And although the story doesn’t give a time course, it seems plausible that most of the people involved are still first-generation migrants to Nodrumia – and the drummer definitely is.
The harder case would be one where, by natural population turnover, the first generation of Nodrumians has children, about half of the second generation want to play drums, and in the interim all the available land has been settled by other towns that ban drums, and there are no pro-drum towns to move to. I don’t know what I think in this case, although I’m tempted to say that if there are thousands of towns but none of them permit drumming, that’s kind of like there being thousands of companies but none of them will pay you $500 an hour – you’re asking for something nobody else wants and you should reconsider your request (though given numbers like this, it should be possible for the pro-drum faction to get at least one town for themselves, even if they have to buy out the existing inhabitants).
In the recent discussion of NIMBYism, YIMBY partisans keep saying things like “it’s illegal to build high-density cities!”. This confuses me, because I don’t think it’s illegal for a private citizen to build a high-density city, assuming she can afford enough unincorporated land and the construction costs [EDIT: maybe not]. And it’s not illegal for a town to change its urban policy to become a high-density city, assuming it wanted to. This seems kind of like saying “It’s illegal to have a community made entirely of log cabins”. You can totally get some people together and found a log cabin community, you’re just not allowed to force existing towns to switch to all-log-cabins unless the citizens want to. I think the reason this argument seems unconvincing to me but convincing to them is that I’m reasoning from a perspective where communities are a basic unit, whereas the YIMBYs are reasoning from a perspective where individuals are the basic unit, eg “It’s illegal for me to sell my house to a high-rise developer”.
And I’m reasoning from a perspective where communities are a basic unit because I believe in Archipelago, a world where the only win-win solution to our many differences about what societies should look like is to let people form highly-varying communities with exit rights and let people live in whichever one they want. This solution depends on Nodrumia’s right to kick out drummers and it depends on viewing towns as being basically a form of private property owned cooperatively by the town members.
If you try to take someone else’s private property because it’s standing in the way of economic progress, that’s eminent domain. I’m not 100% against eminent domain all of the time, but it should be a very last resort. This is why I find NIMBYs’ objection of “we should be allowed to decide what happens to our town” so sympathetic. They’re analogous to Nodrumia’s right to not allow drum studios, and without that kind of private-property-analogous right I’m skeptical that anywhere can provide the good life to its citizens. Without letting towns be at least kind of like private property, they all converge onto the highest-entropy state permitted by the wider country they live in (eg Las Vegas but more so). If you want a libertarian national government but also accept that some people want to live in places other than Super-Vegas, you need to let towns pump against entropy and retain some distinction from each other, the same way we let individual citizens arrange their own lives the way they want. That’s part of why I find myself more sympathetic to local governments than to national governments.
II.
This model also suggests a solution for YIMBYs – start their own town somewhere.
This might be harder than it sounds, because if the YIMBYs aren’t very committed, once they have a high-density walkable city that they’re happy with, they might lose their will and be tempted to keep other people out to prevent it from becoming more crowded. Even if they were very principled, the next generation of inhabitants might not be.
The solution is charter cities. Some profit-seeking individual or corporation could buy some land, explicitly note that they weren’t making it a full democracy, and then try to turn it into the biggest, most economically productive city possible so they could skim a little bit off the top.
If the California state government is really concerned about the housing shortage, but also doesn’t want to densify San Francisco, here is what it can do. Encourage some company to buy a promising but currently empty tract of land (I’m saying “some company”, but we all know it would end up being Peter Thiel). Give them various concessions to lure people in, like that people living there only have to pay half as much in state taxes (or, if they really want to start a land rush, they can exempt the area from the plastic straw ban). The company has strong incentives both to make the city as populous and dense as possible, and to make it the sort of place where rich people want to live and businesses want to operate. Tech companies, social-climbers, and the like move there instead of San Francisco. The San Franciscan NIMBYs are happy, the tech companies are happy, the company that owns the land is happy, and the California state government is happy. The end.
This isn’t so outlandish – I grew up in this city. In 1864, an investor named James Irvine bought a big tract of California land. Over the next century, his heirs formed a group called The Irvine Company to develop it further. They got their big break in 1959, when James’ grandson Myford Irvine cut a deal with the University of California to build a college on the still mostly-empty land, virtually guaranteeing it would grow into a town. The Company planned out their ideal urban utopia, raised some money, and built it according to plan. Now Irvine is the 16th largest city in California, and Irvine Company head Donald Bren has $16.3 billion and is the 80th richest person in the US. Irvine consistently tops various “best city” and “highest quality of life” rankings and manages to balance some density (the listed density of 4,000 is probably an underestimate because of the deliberately preserved wilderness areas; other parts are much denser including a few 20-story buildings) with a very safe, suburban feel. It’s also very good at attracting tech companies: Blizzard, Broadcom, Allergan, and the US headquarters of Samsung, Sega and Toshiba are all located there. It’s also an outlier in new housing construction, growing its housing stock at (informal estimate) 5% per year – twice the rate of Austin, three times that of Seattle, and five to ten times that of San Francisco.
I know this probably “won’t” “work” “in” “real” “life”, just like everything good or interesting or creative. But a state policy of deliberately creating super-Irvines in suitable areas would relieve the need to develop anywhere else. It would slice through concerns that it’s politically impossible to upzone existing cities, concerns about congestion and crime and transit inadequacy in existing cities, concerns about disrupting the culture of existing cities, and concerns about existing cities’ poor business climate and poor reception of out-of-staters. It would be a good way to attract all of the pro-density pro-walkability people to one place so that they weren’t scattered among a bunch of people who wanted lower-density towns. People could make it sustainable and renewable and otherwise buzzwordable. We could finally say, in all honesty, that America had caught up to Senegal.
Right now there’s a small movement for charter cities, but it’s usually considered the sort of thing that will only happen in the Third World. But California already has some legal provisions for a very weak form of charter city, and some parts of California are already getting kind of Third-World-ish. I don’t know whether it’s possible. But it doesn’t seem obviously harder than getting San Francisco residents to agree to add new housing at the rates that would be necessary to make a dent in the crisis.
Whatever argument you’re trying to make really suffers from the bad setup. Libertarians would argue that playing the drums all night in such a way that other people are disturbed by it, is actually infringing on their property rights. Thus libertarians would argue that the person may sell to a drummer but the drummer may not play their drums if other people are by that prevented from enjoying their property the way they always did: by sleeping peacefully at night.
And secondly, imagine, if the board of nodrumia would not stop by merely banning drums, but would ban pets next, and then computers and bicycles, and what not. The problem is never the contract, even a “social contract”, that you did not explicitly sign. The problem is the open nature of the suggested social contract where the board can add any rules later on, and that is where contracts find their limit: you should never be even able to sign away your liberty into arbitrary slavery. In theory we have constitutions to limit this arbitrariness. However, given the current states of governments constitutions are no protection whatsoever, because the very same people elect the people who are protecting the constitution that the constitution is supposed to protect from. And *that* is what libertarians oppose.
Loud and disturbing drumming isn’t necessarily a property rights violation. If it was, then someone could move next to an airport and demand they keep the noise down. Most libertarians would answer “It’s an airport, you knew it would be loud when you moved there.” The theory is pretty complex, but basically amounts to “People have the right to prevent new externalities but have to accept existing externalities.”
It sounds like your expanded concept of property rights could also be used to ban me mowing my lawn, or me building a house that changes the view out your window. I think you’re right that we do take these things into account, but I think they’re fuzzy and controversial enough that once we’ve done so we’re in the world of having to negotiate a social contract beyond just respecting obvious property rights.
As for the second part, good news, you can move to the nearby town of Noarbitrarychangesinttherulesia!
The problem with YIMBYs moving somewhere is
(a) there’s a power imbalance: People who vote in local elections and go to zoning meetings are disproportionately old/retired as opposed to young, and homeowners as opposed to renters.
(b) there’s a coordination issue: it’s easy for a neighborhood to unify around not wanting to change (they all presumably moved there because they like the way it is), but hard for a neighborhood to all decide to want to change at once. And even harder for a bunch of people who don’t live near each other to band up and decide to build up a new city.
(c) There’s a prisoner’s dilemma issue: Even people who want densification don’t like living near construction. I’d back construction near me if it meant there was a lot of construction going on, but not if I’m the only sucker in the state who has to deal with construction noise.
(a) and (b) can kinda be solved by a billionaire using concentrated wealth as a bludgeon for coordination, but it’s hard (Even Peter Thiel doesn’t have as much money as a city full of upper-middle-class people).
Throughout these arguments you’ve been weirdly resistant to incrementalist arguments. Yes, it’s hard to fix all of California’s problems at once, but incrementalist progress is very doable. Seattle and Portland managed to dent their rising housing costs. Plenty of cities around the world have managed to lower it much more. And California already passed at least some laws to make it easier to build – it’s not as huge a stretch as you imagine.
And it’s not a sum-zero game. Suburban-style housing in cities with a lot of mid-rises is actually cheaper in absolute terms than it is in the bay area (though more expensive in relative terms, since all housing is cheaper). So it’s not like YIMBYs would ruin your nice quiet Oakland neighborhood. They’d just make it cheaper, and if you did want to visit the city it’d be easier for you to see it all at once.
As for the first part, this seems like a fully general argument against democracy and private property. Maybe there’s an imbalance in that voters who support certain tax laws are more likely to vote in elections; does that mean the country should no longer be able to set its own tax laws? Maybe it’s hard for Google workers who don’t like Google’s policies to coordinate to start another search company; does that mean the federal government should set policy for Google? I agree these are both real problems, and that figuring out good solutions are important, but I’m not sure we’ve generally agreed as a society that we’re allowed to use force to solve them when they come up. Or at least they seem to be the sorts of things we use eminent domain for, and rightly consider that a last resort.
As for the second part, do you think this is the kind of disagreement that we should settle by making a bet over whether California (or San Francisco) housing grows at a certain rate over the next few years? It seems like you think I am being overly pessimistic when I say this is unlikely to happen, whereas I think I would stand by my pessimism.
For the first part, I think there is a general argument here. Democracy kinda balances levels of eminent domain – the state government stops city government bullying individuals too much but also allow city government to act and so forth. This balance is kind of complicated and depends on the issue – my point is that this is a case where things are naturally set up to disproportionately empower local government, so we should lean more to the side of letting the state restrict the city than we usually would (and this seems to work out better in practice)in practice).
For the second part, I’d be willing to make a bet, say, that the bay area approves more new housing in 2020 than it did in 2016. (Is there a certain percentage of increase that would clear a bar?)
I think it’s very possible (maybe probable) that they approve more new housing than in 2016. Even if all I knew about SF was that it restricts housing a lot, my prior should still be 50-50 that one year is more than another.
What are your probabilities that:
1. Over the next five years, SF housing growth averages the 2.5% that the article linked in the original post estimates it needs to be “affordable” in twenty years?
2. Over the next five years, SF housing growth averages the 1.5% that the article linked in the original post estimates it needs to keep housing prices from increasing further?
Mine are vaguely in the realm of 5-10% for the first one, and 25% for the second, though I am mostly guessing here and hearing anyone else’s estimates would update my numbers quite a bit. Do we have much disagreement here?
At least somewhat – I’d put it at 15-20% for the first one, and about 45% for the second. I’d take a bet at 2-1 odds that SF averages over 5800 new housing units (about 1.5% of current stock) per year over the next five years.
I’ll bet you $100 at 2:1 that it’s under 5800, and another $100 at 7:1 that it’s under 9600 (which would be 2.5%).
Libertarian thinking on the Nodrumia example. If nodrumia wanted to ban drums because they had a moral opposition to drumming, there would be a problem. They want to ban drumming because of the noise on other people’s property.
The drummer could convince their immediate neighbors to change their contracts. If their drumming was audible within 200 yards they could convince property owners within 200 yards to modify their property rights. If the drummer can convince each property holder to change their contract to “No drumming for me, but I will not take action against drumming from this studio.” this would be an acceptable solution.
We see similar arrangements on an ad hoc basis in various cities. There are businesses that produce very unpleasant externalities surrounded by business that tolerate externalities well without producing as many externalities buffering these businesses from property owners who do not tolerate these externalities.
Using externalities seems necessary to use libertarian ideas to limit property rights in this way. It prevents some of the more offensive contracts (no pork, no Catholics). More importantly, it answers the question “Who must consent to make changes to this agreement.”
For the drummer, not for the people who wanted to move because the all-night drumming was driving them batty. There’s a funny example of this going on right now in Dublin; Krispy Kreme opened a franchise here that was open 24 hours but has now been forced to limit its opening times, as the residents in neighbouring apartments were being driven demented by drivers beeping their car horns at all hours of the late night/early morning.
So I think if you tried to modify property contracts here to permit beeping car horns 24 hours a day, the aggravated residents would tell you to go take a running jump 🙂
I’m also a little wary of people going “plainly moral considerations are unacceptable, the only good reason is one involving the ol’ doh-re-me”. What if it wasn’t a drummer, would you be happy with changing the contract to “No drug-rape parties for me, but I will not take action against drug-rape parties from this studio”? EDIT: There may well be a libertarian argument in favour of “Well, I like drug-rape parties!” and hey, if you want to live in a town that has regular drug-rape parties that’s your prerogative, and I won’t even object if a set of people want to get together and establish Drug-Rape Party Town, but I don’t see why one person, or even a small group, get to inflict their preferences on an already-established larger group in matters like this.
You get this happening where people try to change groups that do not cohere with their preferences, and while I can have a certain amount of sympathy for a drummer who wants to live in Nodrumia, I don’t feel the same for someone who wants a group to completely change their principles but is not going to be one of that group themselves – you get this in religious matters where, for example, you have people having opinions on the Catholic Church should totally permit women priests, but they’re not Catholic themselves, they’re not going to join/come back to the Church if there are women priests, and it in no way affects their own lives except they want to change everyone else to think the way they do about things. In that case, I feel quite comfortable saying “No, why should Nodrumia change its “no drumming” rule for someone who isn’t even going to live there themselves, is not a drummer, and has no involvement with this except that they think drumming is just fine (but if a drummer moved in next door to them and was hammering out Ginger Baker’s Greatest Grooves at three a.m. they’d be getting their solicitors to write a snotty letter sharpish)”.
You are going to butt up against the twin problems of “this is discriminatory behaviour that is unfair, it should not be permitted” and “this is the foundation of the group and the external person wants to change it in order to destroy the group” wherever people congregate together and include some and exclude others.
What if:
– They used to be catholic but left the church over this issue among other things
– The believe it would drastically lower the amount of sex abuse within the church and (a) consider that a general, objective good and (b) want their neighbours’ and co-workers’ kids to be safer than they presently are at the catholic institutions they attend.
– Believe this is sex discrimination which is only legal for historic reasons and should be outlawed.
Basically, people are allowed to have opinions about stuff even if it is not directly immediately relevant to them. Or analogous to the characteristics of institutions described in the post, we could say there’s a continuum were among other considerations, personal involvement, gets you more of a right to care about the preferences of others.
Or, you know, maybe I just feel how I feel about female catholic priests, but am better at coming up with rationalizations that other people.
(For the record, this does have a component I care about: catholic hospitals/schools and same sex relationsships, where the catholic stance in some cases effectively barrs open homosexuals from finding work in an area and where unlike with priests the need of the religious community to control this aspect of their employees lives is not obvious/existent. I do get to care because the institutions are partly financed through my tax money and I want the community to stop handing over control of these institutions to discriminating agents.)
Land isn’t fungible.
Nodrumia 2 won’t have the sea views or be in the best position for connections to other cities.
The problem here, and it’s one that YIMBYs share with NIMBYs, is that to make it the sort of place where rich people want to live you will need to provide “nice things”. (This may not be the same as what attracts businesses). Rich people will not want to live in zillion-story tall apartment blocks in cramped units where the walls are so paper-thin you can hear the next door occupant turning over in bed, they will want (fairly) spacious well-built units with good views. They will also want all the amenities that make people enthusiastic about big city living – the vibrant cultural scene from high to pop culture! places to meet, hang out, and organise small clusters of the weird/off-beat types! trendy restaurants, bars and clubs for entertainment! those wonderful quaint authentic ethnic shops and eateries that make you so glad immigration and multi-culturalism is a thing! green places like parks, zoos, public gardens, and so forth! “As populous and dense as possible” may be in conflict with these desires.
All these things are wastes of space. The people in Scott’s last post complaining bitterly about lawns meaning a limitation on the amount of available housing space and being immoral have to accept that their favourite shops, hang out places, Thai-Tierra del Fuego fusion sushi pizzerias, great little clubs where up-and-coming bands get their starts and so forth are also wastes of housing space: any building not either “Large Conglomerate Engine of the National Economy where the worker drones work” or “pods where the worker drones go to eat and sleep between work shifts” is inefficient and wasting maximum population density space.
If they want people to give up their lawns, they have to accept giving up their art galleries and clubs. People who like big city living like the range of possibilities available there that are not available in small towns, not being all on top of one another like battery hens.
Plenty of billionaires live in NYC and SF. And if the people running the city are smart, and they know people won’t move there without art galleries and clubs, they’ll permit art galleries and clubs.
I think the key difference here is well-run park or museum or other amenity makes the city a more pleasant place to live for lots of people, whereas a big backyard primarily benefits the owner. An extremely dense place ought to emphasize amenities that lots of people can share.
NYC parks, museums, weird experimental restaurants, etc are *crowded* so they’re clearly not wastes of space.
Also, rich people do want to live in zillion-story tall apartment blocks. The bit about how apartments are cramped and have paper-thin walls are solvable by building higher and with more money respectively.
“This confuses me, because I don’t think it’s illegal for a private citizen to build a high-density city, assuming she can afford enough unincorporated land and the construction costs.”
Hahahahahaha no. Unincorporated land is zoned by the county, which will usually have much more restrictive rules than the city. For example, to pick a random place in the US, land is very cheap in Webster County, Iowa, population 37,000, which has an endless expanse of corn fields and little farming villages and not much else. One might think that one could do whatever one wanted here if one owned the land, but nooooope:
http://www.webstercountyia.org/departments/planning_and_zoning.php
Look at the maps: in virtually all of the unincorporated land, everything is banned except for farms. And in many Western states, the undeveloped land is owned by the federal government:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_lands
or the state government, or held in parks or non-profits or trusts of various sorts, which generally have blanket bans on any kind of construction or commercial use of the land.
Could you move to Webster County with a few of your friends, incorporate your own city there, and then make whatever zoning laws you wanted?
Requirements vary by state; it’s common but not universal for cities to be required to have a minimum size (200-300 seems common), or to require approval from some higher body: http://www.senate.ga.gov/committees/Documents/CarlVinsonSummaryMunicipalIncorporationProceduresbyState.pdf
http://www.senate.ga.gov/sro/Documents/StudyCommRpts/2015AnnexationStudyCommitteeFINAL.pdf
Iowa in particular appears to lack size requirements:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beaconsfield,_Iowa
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Le_Roy,_Iowa
No specific source on this, but from general/background knowledge creating a city involves fairly substantial overhead: there are various bureaucratic jobs that need to be filled, and ongoing legal requirements (e.g. holding elections, per the state law; or filing budgets or whatever for the city). Also, at least in Georgia, where I grew up, the county doesn’t provide services to incorporated cities; so creating a city would require you to figure out how to replace the services provided by the county.
From a libertarian perspective, it all boils down to property rights. In your Nodrumia example, the Nodrumia Corporation developed previously unowned land and is therefore the rightful owner via some sort of homesteading principle and has the right to exclude people who play the drums at night. Similarly, Vegetaria Corp could exclude meat eaters from their town, Nopopia Corp could exclude Catholics, Noalbia Corp could exclude white people, Noprimia Corp could exclude people whose last name consists of a prime number of letters, etc.
Most towns or cities were not set up in this way and the local government is not the rightful owner of all the land in question. This is even more true in the case of national governments. The US federal government, for example, certainly doesn’t have any legitimate claim to the entirety of its territory according to libertarian theory. Democratic proceedings and conquest are not legitimate ways of acquiring property.
Which is kind of a problem in libertarianism; ultimately every private property title in the US traces back to a British colonial charter, a land grant by the Spanish crown, that time when Jefferson bought half the country from Napoleon (whose ownership claims over most of it were lean and conquest-based), etc. If states don’t have legitimate claims to land ownership, then nobody else does either.
There are situations very similar to NIMBY entitlement *even where the federal government is the actual owner of the land*. Consider the Bundy ranch and the arguments made therein. I plenty of people arguing that the people that happen to live near a particular parcel of federal land have more rights to say what should be done with it than other Americans.
I have a lot of libertarian instincts but I don’t consider myself precisely because it is a too deontological, deductive thing. But I am a big fan of the Archipelago model because actually distinct communities make a fun world to explore, and that is the proper kind of diversity. And the current world of putting everything into a big blender and calling that diverse is a joke. And I am not even talking race or suchlike. Just the fact that if I go touristing to Rome or Oslo I will mostly see people wearing the same clothes, listening to the same pop and living in quite similar houses. Pretty boring. One size fits all globoculture. It is like going to an entertainment park and finding out every ride is a slightly different looking version of exactly the same. No fun.
So I am pretty much in favor of Nodrumia being nodrumia and if third generation Nodrumians who really like drumming are upset that their preferences are not reflected in the rules, they are welcome to move somewhere else, I don’t care if they feel oppressed or if it some sort of a natural right violation. I just want an interesting world where if I go to different places, they are going to be different.
My real argument would be, however, that doesn’t matter if it is nature or nurture that makes people dislike drumming, the third generation Nodrumians have both nature and nurture programming them to dislike drumming. Why would they even like drumming? And the answer is that **because this is what the high status cool people in Hollywood or SanFra are doing**. And this is precisely something I don’t care about. I want people to justify their preferences in such cases, not just accept to have them. Because you see, if you look it at a more collective, than individual level, this is an intrusion into Nodrumia by HollywoodSanFraGenericHighStatusCulture. And it is okay for them to protect their culture even if some members disagree. This is sort of a collective right.
The collective right to protect culture derives from an individual right to social status as a kind of property. Imagine that in Drumia the best drummers have high status, and in Drumia the best poetry reciters have high status. So you invested 20 years into learning to recite poetry really well, but somehow globally Drumia has higher status, and your kids are not only demanding to be allowed to drum, there is also a cultural intrusion coming that drumming well is going to be higher status than reciting poetry well. And I say it is a nope. You invested into earning that status. It is a kind of a property. The status ladder just shouldn’t be upset. At least not quickly, a slow change may be OK. You homesteaded your local respect and status by learning to recite poetry well. It is yours and you have a right to defend this culture, this status ladder.
So in my view status is a lot like property. Kind of like property in zero sum things like beachfront single family houses. Melting Asphalt made a good point that status is used as a currency, supporting the point that it is a property-like thing.
People have a right to defend the conditions (culture) that maintains the amount of status they own. And the point is that both nature and nurture tends to make people accept the culture, status ladder of their parents. EXCEPT when some super high status external culture intrudes and suddenly the kids want to imitate it. And that is something like aggression.
Shoutout: it is important for me to try to be really right about this, so I am asking you now to recommend be books and articles *that actually reference studies* about 1) status in general 2) if cultures can be interpreted as status ladders
( 3) not strongly relevant but as a bonus, the thing that is called “signalling spiral”, is it just something some blogger came up with or there are any articles or books *actually referencing studies* about it? It is the spiralling aspect that is interesting. Of course people signal virtue. We have studies about half of the Prius owners saying they bought it because it makes a statement about themselves. What kind of statement it makes? That you care about the environment, an important virtue these days. But any studies about “spiralling”, like it makes other people buy full electric cars, that makes other people buy bikes, and eventually some people will just jog to work because finding even manufacturing a bicycle has too much of an ecological footprint?)
Starting a town is relatively cheap. Conceptually speaking, all you need to do is buy some land, build a log cabin, then invite your friend to build a log cabin next to it. Boom, you’ve got a town. Technically.
Starting a town that has actual jobs (besides the jobs related to running the town) is much tougher. Your best bet is to exploit some sort of a natural resource, like farmland, oil, or rare-earth ore. You build the resource extraction facility (farm, oil derrick, mine, etc.), and the town will sort of grow around it. Realistically speaking, only multi-millionaires will have enough money to build something like that.
Starting the kind of town that would attract high-tech companies (a la Silicon Valley) is virtually impossible, because instead of exploiting inanimate ore or farmland, such places exploit human resources. Humans are incredibly picky, and they will not move to your town unless there’s something there for them to do; and mainly what they want to do is to hang out (personally or professionally) with lots of other people like themselves. You’re going to need to convince a bunch of people with highly specialized skills to move into your town en masse all at once. I’m not sure this is even possible, though maybe a Singularity-grade AI could do it…
Irvine solved it by building a university there. Hong Kong solved it by being a better place to do business than the rest of China. I agree this is the hardest part of starting a new city, but with government support and/or enough money I think it is solveable.
Being an excellent natural harbor helps. Just like with Singapore. With London, having the fairly unique advantage that the Thames was deep enough for seafaring ships.
But starting a high-tech town would be very easy these days if the government would be willing to declare it a special economic zone with low to zero taxes and certain regulations relaxed. You can put a Dubai anywhere. Everything that makes Dubai Dubai is the “free zones”.
I’m guessing one of the major high-tech companies could plant a town in any remotely reasonable location by setting up a medium-sized (thousands-strong) office there. People come to work for these companies from across the world. Many of them are young, and very mobile. Attracting more senior staff might be a problem, but I expect some promising mid-level staff could be persuaded to move to what amounts to an isolated college town if the move came with a step up to senior roles.
It’s strange that the word “libertarian” appears anywhere in the proximity of an argument to restrict people from using their property (land) as they wish. A libertarian would say you can do anything you want, and if it harms your neighbor, then they should sue you to recover the damages. (At most, an automatic mechanism could be set up as a more efficient/direct way of achieving the results of suing, for example, collecting fuel taxes to pay for medical care needed due to vehicle air pollution.) In this case, this could mean builders of tall buildings should pay a fee to their neighbors to compensate for increased noise, shadows, etc. But preventing the building entirely is incompatible with libertarianism.
I haven’t heard about any version of libertarianism where the neighbors can only sue for damages paid, and not, for example, actually stopping the activity that harms them, which may even include removing the building or more realistically just launching the lawsuit just when they begin the planning or construction. And if you accept the right for this later, then there is no practical difference between “the regulation is that only 10m tall buildings are allowed” or “you can build whatever you want, but if the neighbor sues you, you will have to demolish everything above a height that bothers them, which is 10m”.
I must say, the air pollution example is absurd. My property right to my lungs, or body in general does not mean that if someone wrecks my lungs they must pay for medical care. It means they must not wreck it, full stop. If they do it, a lawsuit for damages far higher than the medial care, basically a compensation for suffering and reduced quality of life, and forbidding future such behavior is entirely in order. Libertarianism is a propertarian philosophy, not a “put a price tag on everything” philosophy. As far as I can tell. It just predicts, but does not prescribe that when people are left alone, they have a certain tendency to put price tags on things. So the air polluter may ask it in advance, and since I am smoking anyway I could let them crap in my lungs for free medical care + another $500 a month. But it has to be asked in advance. Just suing for free medical care afterwards is pretty much coerced trade at best.
“sue for damages” also doesn’t make sense as a catchall solution because even in the libertarian-utopia-to-come or whatever, the transaction cost of a lawsuit is going to be pretty non-negligible.
If I’m your neighbor and I plant a quaint little garden that incidentally attracts flocks of songbirds that fill the air, at all hours of the day and night, with sonorous birdsong….the ensuing suit has numerous points of argument about exactly how much damage I am responsible for doing to you.
ycombinator’s new cities project planned to do exactly this.
https://cities.ycr.org/request-for-locations
It’s been two years, and it appears to be dead. This suggests that this isn’t currently feasible.
I think it’s pretty easy why we have the intuition that the US Government banning pork for religious reasons would be bad, and a religion banning it for religious reasons would not, and doesn’t require anything particularly complicated.
The obvious reason why the US Government banning eating pork for religious reasons is bad, and it being fine for a mosque to do it is that the whole point is that the US Government is supposed to be for everyone, equally, and not to prefer one group over another in the way that banning pork for religious reasons would.
It’s the ‘religious reasons’ that’s the bad-maker here, not the banning of pork. The US Government could ban pork for any number of reasons without any moral problems, it just can’t do it for that reason.
This is also consistent with pointing out that town governments also cannot ban pork for religious reasons, which seems just as intuitive to me.
Whether this is consistent with libertarianism I’m less sure, but then again libertarianism has a long history of being either obviously incompatible with basic moral intuitions, or just devolving into more boring pro-government liberalism when pushed on practical questions.
The difference is people are getting paid to be at Microsoft. They voluntarily suspend some of the rights in exchange for compensation. The people in Nodrumia are not being compensated, Instead they are the ones paying to be there.
This feels like an important point that is often missing from these discussions: framing it as ‘insiders vs outsiders’ is wrong. For example, in my home city of Auckland, young people are effectively locked out of the housing market by dumb zoning laws and NIMBY lobby groups. They’ve spent their entire lives in Auckland, they work in Auckland, and all their social connections are in Auckland. It’s their city, as much as it’s anyone else’s. It seems to me entirely reasonable that they should be aggrieved about the fact that the average house now costs a million dollars (US$650,000), especially in a sparsely-populated country infamous for having 20 times as many sheep as people.
Sure, the disgruntled young folk could just up and leave – and many of them do, myself included – but saying ‘if you like drums, you shouldn’t have moved here in the first place’ doesn’t describe the situation at all.
I agree with most of your end conclusions about how communities might manage these trade offs, but libertarianism seems (to be generous) to be the observation that there are too many regulations in many situations and there should be fewer of them, and people should have freedom.
But “person A wants to drum all night”, “person B wants a quiet house” and “moving house is expensive” are an inherent contradiction, there’s no way for both people to have what they want without coming up with a complicated network of expectations about what’s usually acceptable – i.e. local laws or the equivalent. The market CAN’T solve that situation because the market isn’t liquid enough. It can be solved by “someone buying a whole city and decreeing everything” but that’s not a market on individual preferences, that’s benevolent or less-benevolent dictatorship. So I don’t think libertarianism tells you the answer about how much regulation to have.
Cities have network effects. Accountants want to be next to other accountants, banks want to be next to other banks, lawyers want to be next to other lawyers, tech companies want to be next to other tech companies, even gas stations want to be next to other gas stations. Core infrastructure like public transit has network effects — the value of the network is multiplied by the number of possible destinations and intersecting routes.
You can’t just put a city core in the middle of nowhere ceteris paribus and expect it to work. The people who want to be next to other people don’t want to be the first to move to the middle of nowhere.
There is a movement that’s been doing something like what you describe. It’s called New Urbanism, and it’s built stuff in greenfield suburbia. My impression of it is that of a mix of limited success and failure caused by contradictions.
If Nodrumia wants to go off and do their own thing, I think that’s fine. But if it’s private property, it’s private propery. They can pave the roads, purify the water, treat the sewage, patrol the streets, and so on. What I don’t think is reasonable if for people to say:
“You outsiders sit down and shut up. We don’t care what you think, want, or need. We don’t care about maximizing the collective good. This is our space to do whatever we want. We and not you.
Yes, of course we still expect all the financial benefits that flow to other towns. Why would you think otherwise?!?”
There’s an analogy here to public vs private schools. People have the right to go off and teach their kids that the world is flat and the body is made up of four humours. It isn’t illegal to start such a private school. But it is entirely unreasonable to expect us to pay for it. We run public schools, at least in theory for the public benefit (externalities), an organization that says screw your public benefit we do what we want, has an awful lot of chutzpah to put its hand out anyway.