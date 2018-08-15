Open Thread 108.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
More about Piketty.
If I understand Piketty’s thesis correctly, he’s concerned that large differences in wealth will tend to be self-perpetuating, leading to ever-growing inequality. One way of looking at this is that it’s an inefficiency in capitalism. Alice and Bob are equally good capitalists, but Alice has $50,000 of capital, and Bob has 50 million. And therefore Alice will just keep “falling behind” in terms of income, or whatever other metric you want to use.
It seems like the obvious experiment to do here is to give Alice a big bag of money and see what happens. And we have done this experiment over and over with lottery winners. It almost always seems to end with the lottery winners no better off than they were before. It seems like there is something else going on here besides just the mathematics of compound interest.
Does this give us reason to be (more) skeptical about Piketty?
No real reason to be skeptical, IMO. Lottery winners aren’t the usual person of their asset level; normally, someone with 50 million dollars would be used to having that and maybe have the sort of habits that would lead him to keep accumulating money or at least keep the fortune intact – he might’ve gained those habits through earning his fortune, or maybe his also-rich parents taught them to him. A lottery winner isn’t like that. In fact, he’s much more likely to have bad monetary habits, because we know he plays the lottery.
I’m somewhat skeptical of Piketty’s thesis, given that the US economy’s now much more volatile than most of the period he’s studied. But, lottery winners don’t give us any noticeable evidence against it.
This.
We might also consider the results of say, professional athletes, child actors, young pop stars, etc.
While I doubt they do as poorly as lottery winners, a whole lot of them make terrible financial decisions and end up broke too, precisely through the mechanism Evan describes, in that they are handled a huge quantity of money without any particular training, perspective, or experience in knowing what to do with it.
Could you elaborate how this relates to Piketty’s thesis? It’s been some time since I read Scott’s review, but wasn’t the central thesis more like, laborers obtain their income from a salaried job or similar source, and the situation where salaries would allow the rise of middle class was a hiccup of economic history? Where the “inefficiency” viewpoint or personal qualities of Alice and Bob as investors enter the picture?
a good capitalist obviously wouldn’t buy lottery tickets
A good capitalist would *sell* lottery tickets.
We have done this experiment over and over with venture capital funding. Occasionally, this reduces the wealth of the Alices, other times, the successful startup increases their wealth, while simultaneously turning Bob into an Alice.
There. Piketty refuted in two sentences. 🙂
Random googling came up with this paper, which made what I think are good points re. ancient and modern inequality:
Though probably most hunter-gatherer societies were/are much more equal than most modern societies, and while pre-industrial civilizations are not dramatically less equal than modern societies across the board, there are two very important ways in which we have become much more equal since the industrial revolution as compared to probably all pre-industrial civilizations and maybe even some hunter-gatherer societies:
1. Life expectancy
2. The fact that modern elites don’t control a higher percentage of modern society’s wealth than premodern elites did of their society’s wealth even as total wealth has grown exponentially means that modern elites are probably actually much less rapacious than premodern elites, since the populous could continue to work and live on a smaller piece of a much bigger pie. This seems to be the exact opposite of Marx’s prediction.
Doesn’t speak directly to the question, but I have read many refutations of Piketty from many angles, some more convincing/intelligible to me than others, but I feel like these most basic facts in capitalism’s favor are more important.
Giving large bags of money seem like a poor way to perform this experiment as doing so doesn’t ensure that Alice treats the money as her own or treats the money the same way as the same amount of money she had earned through her own efforts.
I live with three housemates, all of a similar age, ethnic, economic, and educational backgrounds to myself; and our incomes are all roughly equal. However, none of them are gaining any real wealth while I am saving/investing half of my income despite paying considerably more rent for having the master bedroom to myself. While I consider myself frugal, I live comfortably and don’t really monitor or feel like I significantly restrict my own spending. I am absolutely better off than I was ten years ago, they seem to be “falling behind.”
There are lots of people who create and maintain their own wealth and others who lose the wealth they began with. There are plenty of people’s experiences that can be studied, but I’m not sure how to successfully create an experiment to evaluate this that doesn’t fail somewhere. For me it was the realization that not having money sucks and I didn’t want to ever be in that situation again.
If wages and general economic growth improves in the United States in the next two years, will voters credit Trump for that? Would they be right to? And if they did, would Trump end up winning reelection?
If the past is any guide, yes, no, yes. But I can see how one could argue that Trump has changed the rules of the game.
Looking at the news just this morning, they’re saying the dollar has hit a thirteen-month high, so I’m presuming that means it’s strong. I don’t know if a strong dollar is good or bad (economics always seem to go the opposite to what I’d expect) but given that the dire predictions of what would happen when Trump was elected, crashign the economy was one of them. The economy doesn’t seem to have crashed, so I imagine if he got blamed for wrecking the economy he might as well be praised for its good performance (even if it wasn’t his doing).
And we’re two years into his presidency, if the economy/wages grow in the next two years that will be the end of his (first) term. There’s only so long you can keep saying “it was the fault/doing of the previous administration that the economy tanked/soared!” and if it has done well by the end of the four years, you have to let the Trump administration have some credit – even if it’s “well they didn’t manage to wreck it”.
Trump was president thirteen months ago, too.
Which just shows that under his careful stewardship all is well with the ship of state, you see?
If it had hit a thirteen month low, I’m sure there would be plenty to say “aha, it’s his fault!” even if as you point out he was president thirteen months ago when it was higher.
Yes, you have succesfully reversed stupidity. Now what?
Generally, holders of dollar-denominated assets prefer a strong dollar. Those who rely on the export market, however, prefer a weak dollar. And tariffs reduce or eliminate the positive effect of a strong dollar; it doesn’t help you if your dollar is worth 0.25 Euros more if the extra money ends up in Trump’s pocket instead of being saved.
The problem with that reasoning is that presidents generally have very low control of economic conditions.
Describing the dollar as “strong” is a relative term. It’s relative to the overall basket of currencies available everywhere else in the world.
“Strong” here means trades for a higher number of units of those other currencies compared to the past. If we “usually” see the Dollar trading 2 Turkish Lira and now it trades for 7, we can say that the Dollar is strong vs. the Lira (and the Lira is weak). If we see that happening for most currencies vs. the Dollar, we would say the Dollar is strong right now.
Now that is actually a reflection of the Lira weakening, not the Dollar strengthening. The Dollar fell vs. the Euro early in Trump’s presidency, but recently rebounded. At a guess, this probably has more to with the Fed raising interest rates than anything else (increasing demand for US Bonds which are denominated in Dollars).
So, all that said, a strong Dollar helps the US (or holders of Dollars in general) when it buys foreign goods, and hurts when it tries to sell goods to foreign customers. Whether it is “good” for the US as a whole mostly depends on how well it is able to cope with this change. It hurts exporters and helps importers. As sort of an aside, this doubly undercuts Trumps tariffs (I’m guessing not enough to really matter though).
USD/EUR hit its 5-year high in December of 2016, though it had been pretty flat for two years before then — that’s only a point above its previous high in February of 2015. Its two-year low was in February of 2018, but its five-year low was in March or April of 2014.
It doesn’t look from this like we can draw any strong partisan conclusions from exchange rates.
Yes, partially, and yes. I say “partially” because while we can argue all day about whether various Trump policies have hurt or helped, it’s certain he could have done (and may still do) something stupid enough to screw everything up. Let the trade war get beyond “annoying”, for instance.
There is some reason to think that they would be justified beyond Trump not completely screwing up the economy. Many economists believe that corporate taxes are particularly distortionary. On the other hand, the economy has been very gradually getting better over the last few years. It could easily be just a coincidence.
If it’s a little bit over two years then those who voted for him in 2016 will likely credit him, but few who didn’t vote for him will.
If the economy mproves a lot in the six months before the election then he may be credited, if the “improved economy” actually increases many peoples disposable income.
I doubt it, but I’m biased by my partisanship.
If enough did, yes.
Note: Few will actually change their votes, very few will vote for a political party in 2020 if they voted for the other party in 2016.
What changes is who bothers to vote.
Watch how median disposable income has changed, especially two to six months before the election.
The “no swing voters” position is highly exaggerated.
Yes, yes-ish, probably. If there’s no recession before 2020, it’ll be the longest economic expansion in post-Depression US history. If that happens, it would be reasonable to credit the tax cuts for it.
A contrary position: if a recession starts before 2020 (especially in the next year or so) will voters fault Trump for it? What about Trump’s supporters? Based on the previous history of economic expansions, this seems far more likely.
Any thoughts on the easiest to implement and/or the best policies to make housing more affordable in San Francisco and similar areas?
There aren’t any that offer more than marginal gain.
We should end rent control and lower barriers to development, but no policy that is realistic to implement will have a dramatic effect. Even policies that are pretty unrealistic to implement are unlikely to have a dramatic effect.
Housing will get cheaper in the Bay area when and if we see a prolonged tech or general economic slowdown.
Since nobody seems inclined to respond to me: let’s note that even if you magically convinced all the cities in the Bay Area to remove all height/density zoning (which is laughable), then your still have to contend with the following:
1. The infrastructure of the Bay Area is already strained and clearly can not deal with doubling the number of residential and work units in the area.
2. Anti-development folks will have lots of other tools that weren’t specifically designed to block density, but which can be repurposed to slow down development.
3. There just isn’t enough construction capacity to dramatically increase the rate of development in the Bay Area above present rates, and developing more construction capacity is a slow process.
The cruise ship “Harmony of the seas” cost UKP 770M, approximately a billion USD. It houses over 5000 passengers and 2300 crew, comparable to 1% of SF’s 800K inhabitants. At 7.5% discounting, that’s a cost of roughly USD10K/year. A purpose-built floating suburb could probably be quite a bit cheaper.
But I bet regulation probably prohibits buying ships, mooring them permanently, and using them for residential housing.
We have people who live on permanently moored ships(the word is literally liveboat) just fine here in the Netherlands, although those are generally found in canals and the like. They could probably make it work.
Houseboats in the US but there are a lot of restrictions.
If the boats are nothing more than floating mass-housing units and the occupants still have to disembark to go to work then I’m unsure how this will improve the limitations on infrastructure. Unless disembarkation is close enough to workplaces that it doesn’t cause much if any congestion.
The boats are floating communities including full residential and partial commercial facilities and also fresh water, power, heating/cooling, communications, sanitation, waste disposal, and emergency-services utilities. That should cover most of the infrastructure other than onshore transportation and maybe education (if we assume anyone in SF actually wants to have children).
And there’s no magic where having water under the keel makes this possible where it otherwise wouldn’t be, so it should be possible to produce mini-arcologies on land for an even lower cost. The bare land, at median SF prices, would add ~10% to HotS’s gigabuck construction cost, which I would assume is more than compensated for by not having to make the thing seaworthy and self-propelled.
So either intracity transportation is the limiting factor to San Francisco’s population, or local regulation is the limiting factor to SF’s population. or there’s a huge market failure going on where cruise lines and innovative developers are all missing gigabucks in easy profits. But it isn’t fundamentally an infrastructure issue.
Cruise ships are seaworthy? News to me. And there are days they’re only marginally self-propelled, too.
One major drawback to cramming that many people into that space is disease. Cruise ships are incredibly paranoid about disease outbreaks. Some of that may be because of where they tend to dock, but some of it is just the population density. And I also wonder how many people would tolerate those kind of living conditions long-term. It works at sea for short periods, or longer if you can enforce discipline among the inhabitants (like on a warship).
This has already been tried. It is a terrible idea in practice.
In Barcelona, during the Catalan crisis, the Spanish Government brought a lot of extra police forces from Spain, to ensure political loyalty. The problem was were to house them, as most hotels in Barcelona refused to house the hundreds of policemen, afraid of the boycott that would ensue (and the protests, and the image damage).
So the Spanish government rented a cruise ship, and had it in the port of Barcelona. It only lasted a couple of months, but the police were really unhappy. Laundry was hanging everywhere, security was terrible, the food wasn’t good, etc.
The police were paid extra, it only lasted for a couple of months, but there were still miles of ink spilled over the inhuman conditions they were subjected to.
@ana53294
I’m not sure that’s an entirely relevant counterexample. I did some looking, and the ship in question was a Mediterranean cruiseferry, which is a rather different beast from a standard cruise ship. You’re transporting the passengers, rather then entertaining them, and the facilities are going to be designed for short-term stays. You mention laundry, but I suspect the demand for laundry is minimal when going between Genoa and Sardinia (to use one of the routes Rapsody has run). Obviously, there’s going to be trouble when you use it as an extended-stay hotel.
Sorry if this is a stupid question, but how would ending rent control make housing more affordable? My naive prediction would be the opposite.
It makes it unprofitable to make more housing that is going to be rent-controlled, so supply can never catch up with demand.
At the same time, it incentivises non-controlled housing, driving up their costs.
It makes it unprofitable to improve housing for rent (because you can’t raise the rents to account for that improvement).
Supply not being able to catch up with demand makes it hard to be quick enough to find a place before somebody else finds it, but it doesn’t have anything to do with affordability, as far as I can see.
“it incentivises non-controlled housing”
Sorry, I don’t quite follow you here. What does this mean? How do you get non-controlled housing?
Improving housing for rent seems to me like a bit of a double-edged sword. If what we care about is affordability, then basic housing is fine. Perhaps we don’t want the basic housing to be replaced by posh housing that ordinary people can’t afford. (Is gentrification the word for what I’m describing and being critical of?) But specifically, what’s the affordability argument of your point about it not being profitable to improve housing?
It’s never enough. In New York, various development deals required that developers set aside some apartments as “affordable”. So they’d set aside the apartments in lousier locations, put in basic finishes, not allow the “affordable” occupants to use amenities like the gym or rooftop champagne lounge, and had a separate entrance for them. What happened? Activists got up in arms about the “poor door”, and the city banned that practice. I believe they also banned the practice of restricting the “affordable” apartments from the common amenities; the developers responded by unbundling them.
I agree that the affordable set asides are stupid in theory and execution. But by and large they aren’t random blackmail but instead quid pro quo for massively valuable tax breaks. They should get rid of the program and just use the extra tax revenue to build affordable housing in the few remaining inexpensive areas of the city.
Of course with our current worst mayor in 30 years it would probably be wasted on union giveaways or boondoggle ferr
I would go with allowing higher density construction in the areas the city is sprawling toward, and a dramatic expansion of the subway system, so commuting is more feasible. This might be achievable, since it lets the existing low-rise areas stay mostly as they are.
A 9.0 or above earthquake ought to do the job. A shift in weather patterns that makes the weather unpleasant. A change in tax or business law which makes it impractical for large companies to locate in the Bay Area. Those are demand side solutions
Supply side would be to build the area from SF to San Jose up until prices stabilize or it looks like the Kowloon Walled City.
Well I guess we can’t say that the local government isn’t trying!
Current property owners will never be in favor of new developments, and can you blame them? If I took out a $1 million mortgage on a house I sure wouldn’t be happy to see the property lose half its value. Plus, they’re shielded from the typical fallout (absurd property taxes they can’t afford on their absurdly priced houses) by Prop 13.
With that in mind, the obvious solution is a two-front initiative: a government decree that more housing be built packaged with a buyback program for any current property owners at the old prices. The government commits to selling the properties back to the private sector (presumably at a heavy loss) in the relatively near future.
On the one hand, this feels a lot like unconditional surrender to the current dominant political interests that are responsible for the bad choices that got us to where we are now. On the other hand, unconditional surrender becomes a lot more palatable once you admit that you’ve lost.
Similar areas:
-Restrict AirBNB for obvious reasons
-Teleportation technology or similar (hyper tube, personal drones, self-driving cars at least on the highway)
-Break the link between school quality and home address
-Build another complete city somewhere else. Which makes for another question: if you had lots of money to build a city from scratch in the US, where would you build it? Are there any prime locations for cities that haven’t already developed cities?
I’ve stayed in a BUNCH of AirBnBs in SF and in the SF Bay Area. Absolutely none of them took any regular housing off the market.
Unless “converted back half of a garage”, “10×20 shed in the back yard” and “basement bedroom with it’s own entrance” count as regular housing stock there now.
@Mark Atwood,
I well remember many monthly rentals advertised that fit those descriptions back in the 1980’s and ’90’s before there ever was AirBnB.
I have no doubt that the existence of AirBnB is helping to bid up rents somewhat.
I’d build this new city somewhere in the Rust Belt, on the carcass of one of the decayed cities or larger towns we already have.
Mark Atwood,
Maybe not in SF. Where I live the “whole house” Airbnb listings constitute 14% of the total housing stock. It’s a big tourism town so not typical, but still, plenty of tourists in SF and other areas with housing crises.
Where do you live? And how many houses is 14% of the housing stock?
Break the link between school quality and home address
If you can work out how to manage “excellent school in neglected neighbourhood where it’s all social housing, high unemployment and low literacy”, then you have a Magic Plan that every government in the world will want to purchase from you.
There are places where schools that serve poor areas get extra funding because they have a tougher job on their hands. The Finns do it that way. In the US, because they fund public schools through local school districts, it tends to work the other way; schools serving poor areas get less funding. The results are what you might expect: schools in rich areas are awesome, while schools in poor areas are really terrible.
Johan, I think you may be overestimating the funding differences between American local school districts. According to this, states already divert funding to poorer districts to some extent. You can see in Table 1 that poorer counties in Maryland have rates of per student spending as high as or higher than richer counties.
Also, only three states are found to actually have regressive school funding.
No, they have an easier job. They just need to provide subsidized day care; the schools in rich areas have to provide day care and education.
But, since people will insist on trying to make the poor urban schools provide an education, the problem with doing that in the United States is mostly the disruptive students that they aren’t allowed to get rid of. And that’s not a problem you can solve with more money, at least for plausible levels of more money.
When it comes to government schools, you can rest confident that the answer to “have they tried throwing more money at the problem?” is “yes.”
johan_larson, you are correct and that is the larger point: you can pour resources into the school itself (including hiring top-class teachers) but when the kids walk out the door back to broken homes or crappy environments where there is no value put on education or trying to get out of the situation, then it all gets undone. Kids roaming around the streets at eleven o’clock at night instead of being at home doing their homework and studying is not going to mean that when they go into class the next day in the shiny new school they will have absorbed all that information and be able to make use of it.
Unless you turn the schools into daycare centres, where the kids basically only go home to sleep at night and spend most of their time n schools from breakfast to going home at ten o’clock – which is not the purpose of schools and not what teachers are intended to do.
John Schilling, subsidised day care is not that easy. Trying to keep an eye on two sisters who are high-risk of suicide when you’re not trained as a social worker or nurse or psychologist but ordinary teacher? If you think this is an “easier job” where you’re dealing with all kinds of behavioural problems and bad home environments and kids who are going to drop out and get involved in petty crime despite all your efforts, then I suggest you are mistaken.
And yes, you do have to try and give them an education as well, because ranking and funding and inspections and the rest of it – you can’t get away with “yeah none of them can read but that doesn’t matter since all we have to do is turn up and keep them inside the building for eight hours, that’s so easy when you have violent acting out and if you so much as raise your voice that’s an accusation of assault”. (I worked a job in that kind of school, and it wasn’t even the worst of its kind; I’d hate to imagine a really bad school of that sort).
The problem isn’t opening some decent schools in poor inmigrant neighborhoods. The problem is, once they are good, avoiding gentrification.
You can open really good, innovative schools in some poor neighborhoods. But because good teachers and schools are a finite resource, that means that people from richer (even if slightly) areas with worse schools will move in to your school district.
The really difficult thing would be to make all schools equally good (and then which school district you are in would not make a difference). But knowing government talent for equalizing, they would probably just make all schools equally bad.
[citation needed]
Put another way: are there any accepted, objective metrics to whether a teacher is “good” or not? Because I believe that figuring out a way to answer that question is a prerequisite to at least one possible solution.
High IQ and EQ people who can choose a much more profitable and high-status career but instead go into a public school to earn a salary that is in the lowest brackets for college-educated professionals with few if any opportunities for advancement are rare, yes.
They are less rare in Finland, because the pay is better, and the social status is better.
Allow me to introduce you to the Bronx High School of Science.
OK, they cheated. They do it by not drawing students from the neighborhood, but rather from high scorers on a test called the SHSAT, administered New York City-wide. Though the mayor is trying to screw this up.
They do it by not drawing students from the neighborhood, but rather from high scorers on a test
Which then means that “good school” has not been decoupled from “home address”; the kids who get to go to the good school are specially selected, so it makes no difference if its in the tough part of town or the good part. Meanwhile, the kids who didn’t score as high on that test and come from the same neighbourhood are stuck with the crappy local school (or middling local school, let’s be fair: the cream of the crop schools are limited by the very fact that you can only have a few ‘best of the best’ by definition).
You can decouple school quality from home address. What you can’t do is decouple school quality from average quality of the families sending kids to the school.
@Deiseach:
It helps to the extent that if you are a middle-class family in Manhattan and your child qualifies for such a school, you can avoid having to leave the city to move to a suburb with good schools.
@LesHapablap,
Since the temperatures are seldom warmer than 60 degrees Fahrenheit (and seldom colder than 50), unlike next to the bay, it may not be considered “prime”, but I recall lot’s of land next to the Pacific ocean between San Francisco and Santa Cruz, and other than the small town of Pacifica it’s relatively undeveloped, and I really don’t know why not.
There is a lot of protected land on the coastal range. Check out all the green areas on this map:
https://www.google.ca/maps/@37.5235217,-122.4754423,11.18z
If you wanted to build up Moss Beach, say, it would really help to be able to drive a commuter highway east to Burlingame. But such a highway would have to go through a huge chunk of protected land. I’m sure there’s a process for doing so, but you’re going to have to offer the environmentalists something huge to get them onside.
Build another complete city somewhere else.
I kind of wonder: is it possible to do this in this globalized age? There have been some cities in the rural areas that have become hotbed of manufacturing thanks to tax/cost incentives, but no one actually wants to live there because there’s no culture. I’ve known people who work at said plants who willingly take a 3-5 hour one-way commute in order to live in the “nearest” big city because there’s no culture development in the cities they work at. (Examples of “culture” in this context: no exciting upcoming music concerts, theater productions, sports teams, or interesting restaurant developments at any given time. None of the big name established acts are going to tour there, either. Not enough community buy-in for a good local festival event, podunk theme park, little to no tourist stuff. No arts scene. Not really much to do outside the house during your free time, limited set of date activities available.)
So this has destroyed the traditional way America’s big cities were formed: either having a rich resource to be gathered, or existing at an ideal trade hub location. But in a world where the white collar jobs are networked, then it’s all dependent on how lazy the elite feel like, which means prospective new starts have to go where they are to pitch.
For example, all entertainment industry roads lead to LA/NYC. At best, you build the infrastructure to attract some dollars coming in from those places, but Atlanta/Toronto/etc. will never become their own entities. Which means that as per the above about the lack of culture being a huge issue, there really will never be another city that can become a draw for funds-providing elites to live. The promise of Amazon HQ2 going somewhere podunk instead of an existing big city is laughable.
Then again, I’ve seen the theory that America’s big city development is an anomaly, and the “everything slowly is absorbed into Tokyo” model is more to be expected. So James C’s overflow plan below is about the best we can hope for.
China has built entire cities in the middle of nowhere. They just delineated some zones, called them free economic zones, and there you have, a city in the middle of nowhere. I am pretty sure that you could do that anywhere in the US, too.
If you’re willing to invest enough, you can… well, you’ll never compete with New York, but you can at least make it passable.
Doesn’t Bentonville actually have some decent museums and stuff, paid for entirely by the Walton family? I think the small town in Indiana that’s home to Cummins has tried something similar (albeit on a smaller scale).
This shouldn’t be necessary! A lot of Rust Belt cities still have nice stuff from back when they weren’t, you know, rusted. Cleveland has a great art museum, a great orchestra, Playhouse Square, world class hospitals, and we’re growing our healthcare information technology field. Pittsburgh has a lot of the same to draw on. Toledo too. Detroit even. Paul Graham has argued Pittsburgh could become a startup hub; Matt Yglesias has pleaded Silicon Valley to move stuff to Cleveland.
I’ve never understood complaints about small towns not having culture. I think that’s on me: I don’t go to bars, I don’t go to concerts, I don’t go to the theater, I go to a museum once every two years maybe. I don’t really know what an “art scene” is: galleries? I can look at the most famous pieces of art online from the comfort of my home, free of charge.
Of course I’m a cheapskate who grew up in the woods with a penny pinching family. Who can afford the theater? That’s for rich people! You want culture, go to the public library and check out some books.
Probably the best bet is to build another city near-by to handle the over-spill. I’m always a fan of arcologies.
Wreck SF’s economy so all of the job-creators move somewhere else. (EDIT: The Nybbler beat me to that one)
Also harshly restrict immigration to the area. (Both in cracking down on illegal immigration, but also in hiring US citizens from out of state)
Last week I asked people to predict how the blog’s traffic has been doing over the past year.
The answer is that it was getting better until about March, and has been getting gradually worse since then. Here’s a table (only measures hits to the front page, but is basically representative): http://slatestarcodex.com/blog_images/blogstats.png
Everyone who predicted this said it was because there’s been less political stuff. The numbers don’t quite work out for that, but since everyone agreed on that, I’m going to guess I’m bad at understanding the numbers and they would work out if I were better at it.
Am I missing something? That picture doesn’t look like “getting better until March”, unless that is just a difference between the picture and the actual hits. At best I only see a gentle downward slope since last August. (Two culture warish topics right on the first)
The data is too noisy for me to trust my eyeballs, but the yearly averages are still obviously going up steadily. You can probably credit @johan_larson with first post, best post.
As for politics, any look at the media landscape of any time in history shows controversy = hits, but lest you itch for attention, be wary of inviting too many strangers into the secret club.
Mmm, I think if you plotted that and did some regression, you’d see an inflection point. He had been on a steady growth trend with some spikes, peaking at 11M (I’m assuming), then several over 10k, but sliding since then.
But that’s just eyeballing it.
First, graph it.
(date = year + month/12, which demonstrates the value of 0-indexing)
Yeah, I thought there was inflection point.
What type of analysis did you do to generate the trend line?
I guess I get to claim credit for being the first to predict that traffic would be down. I find it interesting that there wasn’t a correlation with politics/the “regret” tag, but I suppose it’s possible that there’s something else going on.
I have run a quick regression, and there is a trend change for monthly views at the start of 2018. However, I then looked at the data for monthly posts, and I think that may be a significant factor in this change. If you normalize the monthly views dividing them by (non-OT) monthly posts, you have an increasing trend until mid-2016, and it remains stable after that.
Links to plots:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1lKWfJ4GHJMkqDIDMPuS7XImsI_aiVrMe
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1O7CiIzQT9CtyIxtpkDgdhU52Hb6_3HAF
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1jCJw-GfrRV_a5L6O9dqiC88Oe6JaPTKJ
Scott, I wonder whether some of the increase in traffic before March was driven by referrals from UNSONG. Judging by ratings given on Goodreads it had a fairly healthy following up to about March this year, with more of a trickle afterwards.
Can you see where your traffic is getting directed from?
I think March is around the time I started posting here. I’m sorry.
By “hits” do you mean pageviews or visitors or unique visitors or something like that? A “hit” in web analytics parlance means a request for a file, but I’m guessing that’s not what those numbers you posted are because they’re not high enough. Generally if you’re just trying to understand how popular the site is you want the number of visitors or monthly unique visitors. You can better understand how the visitors are using the site (e.g. how much of the traffic is “a person reads an article” vs “a person posts in the forum”, how many articles the typical new visitor reads in their first month, etc) by looking at pages reports but how easy that is and what info you get depends on what analytics tool you’re using.
Also: what are you trying to optimize for? New users? Ad revenue? Something else? Are those numbers you posted the thing you want to increase, or a proxy for it?
From the perspective of the West, what is the model Muslim country? Presumably this would be a country that is prosperous or getting there, orderly and non-corrupt, generally respectful of economic and personal freedom within Muslim views of such things, and on good terms with the West as a whole.
Beirut? Turkey?
Surely Indonesia, the country so nice that people forget that it's majority Muslim. Or Bosnia, is that majority Muslim? (ETA: Wikipedia says plurality but not quite majority.)
ETA: Or Kosovo, if you count it. It was practically founded by the European Union; you don't get much more Western-oriented than that. Majority Muslim, although not to the degree that the official census suggests; not widely recognized, but de-facto independent for some time now.
I sometimes forget Indonesia exists (and is quite populous too). What are they known for? There is nothing else in my head to connect them to besides general location in the world and being made up of many islands.
This is not a bad thing and I wish there were more countries like that. What’s the secret sauce?
Definitely Indonesia.
The secret sauce, so far as I can tell, is that both governmentally and culturally, they have been chill about lots of stuff. Islam included. About the one thing they weren’t chill about was communism – the government tried pretty hard to stamp that out a while back.
What are they known for? Tongue in cheek answer: Java, java, Bali.
“Weren’t chill” is a bit of an understatement :-), given that some estimates speak of almost 1% of the population as killed. There are a couple of very nice documentaries about it, try “The Act of Killing”.
The vigorous suppression of separatism. Supposedly the ongoing West Papau conflict has claimed 100,000 to 400,000 lives, but no one’s heard of it.
Yes, the most populous majority-Muslim country. With a lot of islands, there are a lot of separatist movements, but like Yakimi says, you never seem to hear about them. The separatists do sometimes claim religious oppression; and Christians are oppressed in Aceh, which has special laws. Also, the separatists in East Timor won, more than 10 years ago now, but who knows what will happen in the future?
East Timor went from being a Portuguese colony to being invaded by their huge neighbour. Repression and genocide followed. I suppose “separatists” is an accurate term as they separated from Portugal and then Indonesia, but it rather dignifies the invasion’s fait accompli. Is Manchuria a separatist Japanese province? Algeria a separatist French dèpartament? France a separatist Länder?
@ nestor :
I don't take my political cues from Star Wars, so I don't view ‘separatists’ as an insult. (In fact, I am by default sympathetic to all separatist movements.) And I don't think that recognizing the facts on the ground dignifies them. (Again, I rather assume that all regimes are illegitimate by default.) But I'll try to remember to say ‘rebels’ instead.
Gamelan, surely?
At least, that’s the first cultural export of Indonesia that I ever heard of.
“I sometimes forget Indonesia exists (and is quite populous too). What are they known for?”
Facetious answer: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_English_words_of_Malay_origin
Not really:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/May_1998_riots_of_Indonesia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2005_Indonesian_beheadings_of_Christian_girls
At least that stuff isn't being done by the government. But let a separatist movement succeed in a Muslim area, and that might change there.
Indonesia, though it’s quite corrupt. Turkey seems to be moving the wrong way, and Lebanon… uh, yeah, forget about it.
Indonesia, Turkey and Jordan all score quite highly on the Human Freedom Index.
Jordan seems like a good candidate, both on the “orderly and prosperous” measure and on the “on good terms with the West” measure. They’ve pretty much given up on the “destroy Israel” thing at this point and tacitly accepted their help in the Black September crisis. They managed to survive the Arab Spring with relative ease. And they’re doing pretty well on political freedom and have political and economic ties to the West.
Jordan is pretty awesome.
I have not been, but I do recall among graduate school classmates looking to study Arabic abroad, Jordan was a top choice.
Let’s see which muslim countries have reached a level similar to western countries by different metrics:
HDI > Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kowait, Brunei, Barhain
GDP per capita > Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kowait, Brunei, Barhain, Oman
Corruption Perception > Barhain, UAE, Brunei
Human Freedom Index > Bosnia and Herzegovina, Jordan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan [all still relatively low, around the level of Greece or Macedonia]
Democracy Index > Tunisia, Malaysia, Indonesia [all weakly, on the level of Romania or Poland]
Fragile State Index > Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kowait
Seems you either get “rich and stable but poor human right and political freedom record” or “relatively free and nice but poor, corrupt and politically unstable”.
I had made myself the reflexion that any discussion about “muslim countries” as a category will run into the issue that this is a much more heterogeneous category than “western countries”. Between two randomly selected muslim countries, one is likely to find much more significant cultural, linguistic, economic, political, secularistic and racial gaps than between two randomly selected western countries.
It makes hard to take any Muslim countries as representative of anything, and western perception are pretty skewed in that matter – for instance we tend to see the prototypical muslim as Arabic because of the Middle East being the frequent focus of political turmoil, and because of migrations and refugees to Europe, but all Arabic ethnicities combined are about 20% of the world muslim population (compared to 30% being of various Indian/South Asian ethnicities).
Note that the rich Muslim nations have minimal industry and such. Their wealth mostly comes from selling natural resources.
I would argue that being a Muslim is being orthogonal to having oil to sell.
I was gonna argue that Brunei was an exception, since they’re not one of the Gulf states, but quickly checking revealed that their wealth also comes from oil; so much for that then.
I wonder if it’s a “necessary time to develop” thing? It’s not like the US was in an ideal state for a long time after formation, either, but had the convenience of geographic isolation to get its shit together without interference. Aren’t most of these countries relatively recent, without much of a through-line to the Islamic Empires? Especially the oil nations.
Probably Turkey before Erdogan started losing the run of himself, but right now it’s not looking great as a secular state – cracking down on alleged militant Islam by making yourself into what’s damn near Dictator For Life is out of the frying pan into the fire.
Possibly Indonesia? Which is not too great on some fronts, but seems not to be gearing up for jihad either internal or external?
EDIT: Ooh, forgot about Tunisia, thanks Machine Interface! Some of the North African countries might also be possibilities?
Any single player board game recommendations?
Ones I’ve seen recommended:
* Friday
* Mage Knights
* Spirit Island
I enjoyed Friday, and have made note of the other two (haven’t yet gotten around to reading their rules too thoroughly)
I particularly enjoy deckbuilders and games with strong strategy elements, though not to the point of determinism.
While I don’t play single player games, I have heard good things about the solo mode in Terraforming Mars.
You might also want to look at Scythe and most other Stonemaier games, which have an “automa” deck of cards designed to simulate an opponent. Euphoria is the main exception, and I think one is in the works for that.
Finally, the computer or tablet version of Ascension is a fun deckbuilder which works well against AI opponents.
Pandemic works well as a single player game, even though it is not advertised that way.
I second the “Friday” recommendation, good game. I was told “Onirim” is very good, but haven’t tried it yet. “The Lost Expedition” is another one I’ve heard praise for but haven’t tried.
As a rule, most cooperative games can be played solo, even if it’s not explicitely indicated in the rules – “Pandemic” works well like this, if you take 4 characters for yourself.
Many “multiplayer solitaire” games (eg: racing to get the most points without much if any player interraction) obviously work well – it becomes an exercise in beating your high score, basically. I quite enjoy playing “Jump Drive” this way. Many roll-and-write games will work well this way.
Most games by Uwe Rosenberg (Agricola, Le Havre, Caverna…) include a few rules for solo play (tough it’s usually with a “beat your highscore” objective).
The “Tiny Epic” series of games generally include solo modes.
The expansion “German Railroads” for the game “Russian Railroads” adds a solo variant, among other things.
An upcoming small expansion for “Raiders of the North Sea” will add a solo mode.
The upcoming “Architects of the West Kingdom” will also include a solo mode.
If you still want more, you can use the “advanced search” tool on Board Game Geek:
https://boardgamegeek.com/advsearch/boardgame
Scroll down to “# of Players Range”, set the first drop-down menu to “1” and tick exact, then click submit at the bottom, then on the result page you get, click on “board game rank” in the upper left to sort the list from best to worst. That should give you plenty of titles to investigate.
If you want games that are *exclusively* solitaire, you can also put “1” in the second drop-down meny at “# of Players Range”. You can also search specifically for solo games with a deck-building mechanism (by opening the “Board Game Mechanic” category and ticking “deck/pool building”). With this criteria, it suggests “Arkham Horror: The Card Game” and “Legendary Encounters: An Alien Deck Building Game”, among other games.
When you start digging a bit on Board Game Geek, you can also find player-made solo variants for many popular games (usually in the “files” or “forum” section of said game’s page).
I’ve heard Gloomhaven is great when played single player
Have you tried One-Deck Dungeon? It’s a dice rolling/allocation kind of game, with an old+school Rogue-like feel. Also has a multiplayer option.
Pandemic Legacy (season 1 or 2) seems like it would work well as a single player game. You would basically play as 2 or more characters (up to 4). The legacy part of the game makes it a more exciting experience since you are discovering new stuff every game.
Filed under “where do I get these ideas”:
Combining observations of the kinds of adults who enjoy animation with some personal introspection, I wonder if people on the autism spectrum like cartoons because the exaggerated emotional reactions are easier to interpret than other forms of media or real humans. This is pure conjecture and my observation could be explained by any number of other reasons, assuming I’ve identified a general pattern, but this feels like a major reason I, personally, am drawn to cartoons even though I don’t feel I have any problems picking up on emotional cues in other contexts.
Definitely not true for me. If anything, exaggerated emotional things / really tropy or surface level conflict is my biggest gripe with anime.
Personally I think I enjoy the humor the most. You can do things in animation that is very hard in live action.
Well, there are cartoons and there are cartoons, though. I was drawn to the ones with more narrative, and am repulsed by the really broad-expressioned ones with grostesque designs that normals seem to prefer. (Not into the Groening style, Spongebob, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Ed Edd Eddy, etc. Not even that into the Adventure Time/Regular Show/Gumball aesthetic.)
A lot of people were drawn to anime because it was relatively more realistic in the designs, and told stories about humans instead of creatures, even if said anime humans weren’t actually all that human due to shoddy writing.
Today, Naval Gazing begins discussion of how battleships were protected from underwater damage.
Also, a question. Does anyone still use the SSC notice of the latest Naval Gazing post? It’s been a while since I got more than a post or maybe two out of the announcement here, and I don’t want to clutter the OTs unnecessarily.
Yes, I do. I’d probably forget to check it if it wasn’t for these. Maybe I should add you to my RSS feeds.
If it’s just you, I think I’ll pull the plug, at least in terms of putting up every single post here. I’ll still announce important milestones and posts that I think are likely to draw particular interest.
I do too! There are probably still more of us
I prefer the reminder too.
I still find the links useful.
I do, and use the links provided (missing in this announcement). I appreciate the short 2-line summaries and links which remind me to go read the usually-interesting stuff.
@bean
You forgot the link.
I did, didn’t I? Oops. I’m a bit surprised this hasn’t happened before, actually.
Honestly the link is all I use. Especially now that the timing of the SSC open threads are so hit and miss.
But the link is handy because your site still doesn’t show up all that well on Google and I’m too lazy to bookmark.
I definitely do.
I use it.
For Scott, related to the recent ADHD post:
If you would like to make a credible precommitment to follow a given analysis strategy without putting a banner on top of your survey saying “BTW GUYS I AM INVESTIGATING SOME CLAIMS BY DR. SO-AND-SO ABOUT ADHD” you could publicly post the SHA-2 hash of a paragraph describing your intended strategy, which readers could later verify by hashing it themselves. This could be in the survey post itself, in a separate tweet / tumblr post, etc. This is a form of pre-registering your experiment without having an official board to pre-register it with.
There are a variety of online tools to generate these hashes, e.g. here is the first one I found on Google.
SHA-2 is one of the standard hash functions and is pretty well respected; based on current public knowledge it would be implausible for you to have two or more paragraph-length texts that generated the same hash, let alone that were all plausible English descriptions of analysis strategies for the same dataset. And if you had discovered some fundamental SHA-2 vulnerability you would probably use it to mine all the bitcoins before cheating at science on your blog.
You could do a similar thing by encrypting the methods paragraph with your RSA private key (this is called “signing”), but my guess is you don’t have one of those and it would be kind of a hassle to set one up.
Just use aspredicted.org. It’s quick, easy and timestamped.
The fact that I didn’t think to Google if such a service existed first says a lot about me.
I’m not sure that it says very much– it seems to me that a lot of people forget that they’re living in the future.
Other than Georgist land taxes are there any other proposed strategies for reducing the deadweight losses caused by land rents? Leave to one side proposals that amount to undoing policies that make the situation worse, here I’m asking about positive interventions.
I don’t know if it’s a proposed strategy in the US, but land reform has been a key policy world-wide, and when done well (Taiwan or South Korea) can be very effective.
Really? Because when I think of “land reform”, I usually think of either “Kleptocrats taking land from wealthy farmers (who they shoot) and parcelling it out to their buddies, then everyone starves” or “Communists taking land from farmers (who they shoot), organizing it into collectives, forcing people to work them, and everyone starves”.
Yes, really. The book “How Asia Works: Success and Failure in the World’s Most Dynamic Region” by Joe Studwell discusses this in detail. It’s a few years since I read it, but I found it very interesting. The claim is that there was extensive and successful land reform as part of the unification of Germany, and this was consciously and deliberately copied by Meiji Japan, and later by Taiwan and South Korea, again with success. There were less successful (but not disastrous) programmes in Malaysia and the Philippines, and Studwell discusses the reasons for these differences. As far as I remember, he does not really talk about experiences in Latin America or Africa, which are also less positive.
What would be an example of such a deadweight loss? It’s not clear to me that there are any.
So…what are you reading now? (And don’t give me any cheeky “The SSC open thread” comments; I mean what book are you currently reading).
Now? I’ve got three right now I’ve been switching between every chapter or so.
* Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World
* Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley
* Alt-Hero
I’m rereading The Goblin Emperor by Kathrine Addison. It was recommended by somebody here in one of the OTs a while back. I can’t say that the story is great or that the writing is exceptional, but I’m rereading it for the same reason I read The Martian multiple times: I like spending time with this character.
Semiosis by Sue Burke.
Science fiction novel about an isolated colony on a planet with intelligent plants.
I think of it as somewhat old style, since a lot of the fun is watching the implications of an idea. Also, it’s restful because the author’s politics aren’t obvious.
Just finished Semiosis, and I really enjoyed it. It’s apparently going to be a duology.
Just bought Semiosis on your recommendation.
Counterpoint: I struggled to get through it, and eventually tossed it aside when I got to the chapter about Higgins and realized I was supposed to view him sympathetically.
I recently caught up one the three latest Vorkosigan novels. I found them a mixed bag; Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance was quite good, but Cryoburn was blah and Gentleman Jole and the Red Queen had no plot.
The last Bujold I read was “Cryoburn” and it felt “phoned in”. I’ve not read the most recent two.
I just reread The Curse of Chalion– it holds up very nicely.
That was my assessment as well. I think Bujold has run out of stories she wants to tell about Miles, and is winding down that saga. Ivan(*) is such a natural fit for that universe that writing a novel-length epilogue for him brought out the best in her Vorkisigan-style writing and enthusiasm, Granny Cordelia very much less so.
* Don’t say it!
(Bujold spoilers)
I loved the first half of Captain Vorpatril’s Alliance (everything up to the “Divorce” scene), but it felt as though Barrayar was going to be a brief, homey rest before rushing off to go slay dragons, the way it was in Mirror Dance, and then… no?
It feels as though sometime around 2004 she forgotten how to write adventure plots, or how to write villains, or one of these things. All her early things are very good, but her later things are… less so.
I felt like Ivan in CVA was sort of a replacement Miles, now that Miles has settled down and can’t go off doing harebrained things for our amusement anymore. Still amusing. Gentleman Jole was just Cordelia being insufferably Cordelian about her superior progressive values for a whole book. Or so I gather from my wife, who actually finished it. I thought I was strong enough to make it through; I was wrong.
(Mirror Dance really was her best, yes)
EDIT: IIRC she has another one out now, about the butter-bug scientist and Miles’s wife. I don’t know details since it hasn’t shown up at the library yet.
“Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind” by Yuval Noah Harari.
But I read it quite intermittently, I’m too much Internet addicted and the book, although thought-provoking, didn’t captivate me enough to overcome my net addiction.
Same. In addition to Sapiens, I am also intermittently reading Cryptonomicon and Worm.
Waking Up; Searching for spirituality without religion by Sam Harris
The Lagoon. It’s an account of the biology of Aristotle.
I just finished reading Jack Vance’s Araminta Station. It’s the first part of a trilogy, though I’ve heard that next two books aren’t as good. Araminta itself is set in the same universe as the better-known Demon Princes. Overall: an experienced novelist with a distinct style putting his tricks to good use.
Ludwig Wittgenstein: The Duty of Genius by Ray Monk
The Stormlight Archive (listening as audio book during commute)
* Mother of Learning by Domagoj Kurmaic
* Harry Potter and the Natural 20 by Sir Poley
* Stone Age Diet by Walter L. Voegtlin
Judas Unchained, the second part of The Commonwealth Saga by Peter F. Hamilton. It’s a sci-fi epic, and one that I’m finding very entertaining and gripping. I’d also say it’s very strong on world building and character development. My only criticism is it can be hard to keep track of what’s going on, when there’s so many characters and so many story threads. It’s one of those books where I sometimes wish I’d been taking notes. 😛
To Sell Is Human : The Surprising Truth About Moving Others
Cautious Aggression : Defending Modern Football
Let’s see. Limiting myself to books I’ve actually read in the past week or so, and intend to read all the way through (as opposed to ones I’m reading specific sections of, or ones I consulted for reference):
The Cost of Discipleship by Dietrich Bonhoeffer
British Battleships of the Victorian Era by Norman Friedman
Inventing Accuracy: A Historical Sociology of Nuclear Missile Guidance by Donald MacKenzie
The Atlantic Battle Won by Samuel Eliot Morison
Fireworks by George Plimpton
The Glorious Cause by Robert Middlekauff
Yes, this is actually how I read books.
A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James. I also started and haven’t yet finished The Chickenshit Club by Jesse Eisinger, but I didn’t like his writing style very much and am not sure I will actually finish it, and hence whether I can be counted as still reading it.
@Orpheus,
Building Outdoor Structures by Scott McBride (my wife wanted a fence to keep the neighbors from parking close to our house),
How to be a Tudor by Ruth Goodman,
The Time Traveler’s Guide to Restoration England by Ian Mortimer (I really liked his previous books on the Elizabethan era, and the 14th century), and
Wage Labor and Guilds in Medieval Europe (I’m kinda on what I guess is some weird kick on learning about the origins of capitalist employer-employee relations, and on how education was handled in the past. One interesting thing to me is the two parallel apprenticeship systems in Tudor times, one for teens who’s parents pay a fee to start the training that last until the apprentice is in their early 20’s, which reminds my of parents paying for private schools and colleges, and another in which local governments paid households to take pre-teen orphans as “apprentices” which resembles are modern fostercare system).
I also had tried to read some of Perdido Street Station by China Miéville, which I saw recommendations of, but I just couldn’t get into it right now.
I would love to hear more about the Wage Labor and Guilds book once you finish: I’m somewhat familiar with the topic, and tend to think of the modern effective trades unions as their descendants–but generally find the topic interesting.
Hild by Nicola Griffith, a historical fiction novel about the youth of St Hilda.
The Wise Man’s Fear
Just got a copy of Jo Walton’s Starling (collected short stories) at the library. I tend to prefer short stories and multi-book epics, so I’m looking forward to this.
I have a copy of This Nonviolent Stuff’ll Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Movement Possible on my kitchen counter, but I haven’t had a chance to actually read it yet.
I’m just finishing The Quarry by Ian Banks (didn’t care for it) and starting Burton’s First Footsteps in East Africa (high hopes).
Unsong (I’m a late arrival here, I’m in awe of this book, it’s legitimately incredible, I seriously hope Scott has more long-form fiction planned), and I just finished The Dark Forest/about to start Death’s End.
Just finished The 2020 Commission Report on the North Korean Nuclear Attacks Against the United States; good but not great. It has the usual range of first-novel weaknesses, and exhibits a bit more Trump Derangement Syndrome than is really necessary, but he definitely has the technical chops to do the story justice (disclaimer: I’ve co-authored technical articles with him).
“Conquest: Cortez, Montezuma, and the Fall of Old Mexico.” I love studying history and I knew almost nothing about the Spanish conquest of the Americas, and this was the least-bad book I could find on the topic.
Also rereading “Borders of Infinity,” which remains amazing as always.
Keay’s history of China. It’s the first readable one I’ve found, and I’m liking it so far.
Nothing exciting. I am reading Bryan Caplan’s Case Against Education. Late-comer to that, obviously.
I am naturally sympathetic to the central thesis, but as I read a couple red flags keep coming up to me. But I’ll finisht the book and read other criticisms before forming an opinion.
Anyone here tried a carnivorous (meat, organs, animal products like eggs) diet?
Why have MOOCs failed to disrupt higher education?
Most students of MOOCs are already highly educated and middle class. They won’t come to substitute universities, they seem to mostly be used by people who already have a job to improve job performance. So they are mostly helping people who already have a lot.
Unlike some predictions, they haven’t managed to produce that many people with a college diploma.
Didn’t you just answer your own question?
To slightly rephrase, my answer would be something like “Because it turns out that the main value provided by universities is not, in fact, subject-level knowledge.”
They simply aren’t offering the same product. It’s like asking why McDonalds hasn’t disrupted fine dining, given that their calories/dollar ratio is significantly better.
But there are ways where MOOCs by leading universities could be used, such as the flipped classroom model, where students watch a recording at home, and them spend valuable class time with their teacher to discuss issues they had, ask questions and solve problems.
You don’t need a “MOOC” for that. That’s just “homework” and universities have already been doing it for years.
So, an aside to this: electronic modules are way more useful than homework, if paired correctly with classwork. They provide immediate feedback and can target education towards actual gaps.
Like, our 7th grade classroom model was:
1. Teacher introduces concept.
2. Classroom exercise to review. Teacher hovers around classroom to identify struggling students.
3. Homework to reinforce.
4. Come back the next day to review the homework and close any gaps.
5. Introduce next concept.
Electronic modules allow students to proceed at their own pace on multiple topics. The module records the answers and can identify when you are struggling with a specific concept. Then the teacher can step in, and the teacher can move between different students and concepts rather than slowing down the entire class just to teach one thing.
In practice this is probably difficult in a classroom environment, but as a tutor this was pretty helpful.
@ana53294
Fixed.
Lots of people have akrasia, especially young people. A major feature of schools is to force engagement with the material. Increasing the amount of self-study almost inevitably decreases the policing of akrasia.
A truly disruptive educational technology would be an anti-akrasia method or technology that doesn’t require intervention by humans.
1. Most people aren’t motivated, disciplined autodidacts who will learn entire fields of study just from the textbooks, even if “books” now means “Fancy multimedia presentations on the intertubes”.
2. MOOCs don’t facilitate hanging around in a community of college students with infrastructure optimized to support the things college students like to do with other college students.
2a. Almost nobody can convince their parents to cough up ~5 years’ living/partying expenses and otherwise get off their back by sayning “But Mom, I’m doing my MOOCs, it’s important”
3. MOOCs don’t give you a network of classmates and professors to help build your career
4. A college diploma still signals general intelligence, skill, knowledge, and conscientiousness at a high level. A MOOC “diploma” as yet only signals narrow skill plus the fact that you couldn’t manage college.
5. The bit where you have a bunch of students sitting in a lecture hall listening to a professor was always the least important aspect of college education, so inventing a clever cheap substitute doesn’t really get you very far and it certainly doesn’t make universities obsolete.
6. Predictions that [X] will make [Y] obsolete Real Soon Now, are almost always grossly overhyped and should be laughed at.
Regarding the finer subpoint as to why universities have not adapted more to the MOOC model, like offering inverted classrooms:
This comes from my experience both as a student, when a professor with a temporary contract tried to teach a inverted classroom style introductory programming course, and as a teacher for foreign languages when I tried to introduce spaced repetition systems for vocabulary learning (they are based on science, how can it fail!)
Discussions about innovation in fields like education or Healthcare are usually suffering from applying a framework that is way too general. “moocs are technologically better” vs “universities have no incentives to change”. I think that in this case the problem might be that moocs are not sufficiently better to overcome inertia in organizations.
In particular, the implementation of a good idea is just as important as the idea itself. This is common knowledge in the tech world but is somehow forgotten when discussing organizational changes. It is quite unlikely that a sweeping change in the classroom will work out reasonably on the first attempt. With moocs it was my experience that my professor provided material that was too difficult to understand on its own ;in class he would probably talk about it more, give examples or take questions, but you cannot do that online. Anticipating that the professor provided an online forum, however he did not anticipate that the students found it very hard to ask technical questions on an online forum. This leads us to the second problem :
Very long feedback loops :in tech you can just quickly iterate over an idea, however it took months before the professor started to notice that the students were just not picking up the knowledge (first exam)
These points make it quite likely that you fail. No problem, you can just try next time right? What makes it worse is that the incentives are very much in favor of not trying to get blamed in educational settings. The flack teachers get for underperforming students is usually larger than the praise they get if students overperform. Even worse it’s the young teachers without any clout that try to introduce new technology. Also, somewhat understandably, people don’t appreciate that they and their future are essentially sociological lab rats. Thus my professor had to end the inverted classroom experiment after the first semester due to several complaints and disappointing end of year exams. No second iteration was allowed.
On the other side of the (non-inverted) classroom, I thought it would be a slam dunk to get my students to use an app like anki for learning vocabulary. It’s based on the simple principle of spaced repetition, meaning that vocab is being shown to you repeatedly, but with progressively longer gaps. It also takes advantage of the testing effect, quizzing you on items and making your recollection of them stronger as a result. Most people in the self study language learning community use it, and it’s thus a proven tool.
Obviously my experiment also failed, because the students were just not using the app that I wholeheartedly recommended to them. They surely did have an incentive to learn the language, they were paying for courses in order to pass an exam allowing them to study abroad, not just for a certificate’s sake. Yet the problem was much more mundane : during my demonstration of the app I failed to explain it very clearly and it looked hard to use. Also I was just an assistant teacher in this school, and why should they trust my assertions that it will surely help them? No other teachers were pushing it and I could not make using the app mandatory even if I wanted to use the app even if I wanted. So probably two thirds of the hundred students I presented the app to did not even download it. Those who did, stopped using it after some time because it looked like additional work. Usually they would just learn new vocabulary on one day, repeat it the next day and consider them learned. With Anki and Spaced Repetition Systems you have to relearn the vocabulary many times! It probably takes a month until you can finally see the benefit of not forgetting 80 percent of the words you learned, but I was unable to inspire the students enough to give it that much time. Also many were happy doing things the way they are used to do them.
However, it’s not all bleak. I have more and more coursework in my final year of university that follows an inverted classroom concept. It just took them some time to get it right. Instead of just written material, they usually have both written content and videos so students can choose what they prefer. The videos usually have animations or other “cool” stuff so after watching it you feel like somebody put an effort into them instead of just recording what they would usually say in class, which raises acceptance of the new methods. There are also mandatory tests after each lesson that feel difficult enough to actually have to watch the video but easy enough that you don’t feel annoyed. New, young professors enter the university and try to learn from the mistakes of their predecessors.
Based on that I am fairly optimistic that universities will change for the better it will just take much much longer time than one would originally expect. Particularly I give inverted classroom style learning a higher than 70 percent chance of being used in most university courses in the US by 2033 (at least as supplementary course material) . Professors have a certain freedom to innovate and do not need permission for every change, it can b fun when done right students will appreciate not having to spend their time in classrooms.
I am more skeptical about SRS style learning in schools. Teachers have much less status than a professor, and it’s much more difficult to iterate over an app, counterintuitively. The teachers closest to the process have no way to change the app, and the programmers are too removed from the actual users. On the other hand, telling children to use a learning app at home is not particularly risky so some schools may actually try it. I give give a 50 percent chance that every major city will have at least one school advertising that they enforce use of Spaced repetition apps.
Sorry for grammar mistakes and typos, don’t know what drove me to write such a wall of text on my phone.
What are the feelings of folks around here on the topic of conspiracy theories?
I have always enjoyed them as entertainment – I grew up watching the X-Files and my parents got me those Time Life books about the paranormal and I’ve been hooked ever since. The weirder the better – lizard people, the Denver International Airport, No Trees On Flat Earth, I love that shit.
But sort of despite myself, if you read enough of these things you start to come across a few that actually sound pretty convincing. Partly this is because you come across ones that definitely did happen and have made the jump from “crazy conspiracy theory” to “history” – the Gulf of Tonkin attack, MK Ultra, that kind of thing. But there are others still firmly in the realm of tinfoil hats that I have found it tough to dismiss.
The RFK assassination theories are probably the best example of this – when you get right down to it, it is really tough to explain how the autopsy can show he was killed by a point blank shot to the back of the head when Sirhan Sirhan was several feet in front of him. (There is also some interesting possible evidence that more gunshots were fired than bullets Sirhan’s gun could hold.)
What do folks around here think of this stuff? All faulty pattern recognition and cognitive biases? Or are They really out to get me?
Even Robert F. Kennedy Jr. seems to not believe that Sirhan did it. I haven’t done enough analysis to argue one way or the other.
The conspiracy theories that include a nigh-omnipotent capital-t “They” are faulty pattern recognition and cognitive bias. The really intense conspiracy theorists are, in the end, optimists – they believe the bad guys are running the world, but the obvious corollary of that is that it’s possible for someone to run the world. In reality, incompetence tends to be more powerful than malice – for example, in both Kennedy assassinations, the most parsimonious conspiracy theory would be one in which the authorities failed to capture a second shooter, and the conspiracy is dedicated to covering up their failure to protect an important person and failure to get everyone involved.
I don’t understand this explanation at all. Bad guys running the world is so much worse than nobody running the world. It just sounds like something one guy made up, and people have been running with because it makes conspiracy theorists look bad, regardless of its accuracy.
Assuming you think the world generally sucks, bad guys running the world (and the world sucking) presents an easier problem to solve than nobody running the world (and the world sucking) though.
If the former is true, all you have to do is defeat the bad guys and put good guys in place. This is what people think they’re accomplishing when they vote. If the later is true, there’s basically not much you can do.
I don’t think that’s easier. Does it make it easier for any North Korean who hates their government to know that all they have to do is a complete overthrow of that government to be free? If there is no single organization that has complete control, then I can make a little difference in my own corner of the world. With the conspiracy theory, everything sucks unless we can overpower this ridiculously strong organization.
I’m guessing that at least one of the “crazy” conspiracy theories is true, we just don’t know which one.
Any conspiracy involving more than about forty people doing things that unambiguously violate the laws or norms society they live in, will be unambiguously known to exist and its basic nature will be understood by every reporter and policeman with a relevant beat. Humans suck at keeping secrets, and if it is sometimes possible to keep something like the Manhattan Project under wraps it is by all of society’s institutions to punish rather than signal-boost the ones who talk.
Any conspiracy involving less than about forty people, is highly unlikely to be able to produce the effects demanded by the typical conspiracy theory.
That leaves you with faulty pattern-recognition and a demand for more order than the universe actually provides. The conspiracies are either false patterns extracted from noise, or gross exaggerations of an underwhelming reality (e.g. the conspiracy-theory version of MK-Ultra compared to the reality).
I’m curious what you think the underwhelming version of MK Ultra was. It definitely did exist. We have the surviving files, and we know some of the specifics. But we didn’t get them until about 20 years after the thing started.
That was a conspiracy involving hundreds of people in the United States government, as well as at least 80 civilian institutions (some of whom were aware of what they were doing), with expressly illegal aims (conducting experiments on unknowing civilian test subjects) in which people died.
Knowledge of the program(s) went all the way up to the head of the CIA, who ordered all the records of the program to be destroyed after it was shut down. The only reason we ever found out about any of it is due to two unlikely events occurring in sequence – first, the CIA misfiled a bunch of the records in the wrong storage facility, and so missed them when they carried out the order to destroy said records. Second, that Congress actually engaged in a period of really rigorous oversight of the CIA’s illegal activities, and dug up the existence of the program thanks to that first error.
Now, you might say, “But we know about MK Ultra!” Sure, but we definitely didn’t find out while it was going on. It started in 1953, was shut down in 1973, and came to light in 1975.
Was the Afrikaner Broederbond real?
I used to think this, but the latest massive sex & cover-up scandal involving the Catholic Church seems like a substantial counter-example. And this isn’t even unique anymore; institutions ranging from Hollywood to ABC News have been recently caught facilitating and covering up rampant sexual abuse.
In one sense, yes, “everyone knew,” but in another sense broader society sure as hell did not know. Or maybe I’ve just been mistaken as to the actual norms of those societies.
Yeah, the PA report has explicit evidence of hundreds of members of the clergy conspiring to conceal sexual abuse conducted over a period of decades, in six dioceses across the state. It also seems unlikely that Pennsylvania was utterly unique in this regard.
Indeed. Although one can easily make the argument that the catholic church is much more closed, tightly bonded to each other, and committed to shared norms/values systems than secular organizations such as the government.
When we say things like “A sufficiently large conspiracy would have a few whistleblowers” that probably varies significantly based on the structure and discipline of the organization alleged to do the conspiring.
Priests and bishops maybe, but what about all the victims and their families?
Much the same went on in Rotherham, no?
To begin with, let me complain about the term ‘conspiracy theory’. It seems to designed to make one's opponent wrong by definition. As you've noted, conspiracies do happen in real life, so just because someone has a theory (or hypothesis) about a conspiracy does not make them wrong. The anti-conspiracy-theory people will say that actually ‘conspiracy theory’ is a term of art referring to a *false* hypothesis about a conspiracy or even a hypothesis *with no evidence* (sometimes even defined so that there doesn't have to be a conspiracy in it anywhere). But if that's what you mean, then just say ‘false theory’ or ‘unsupported theory’. (This is particularly ridiculous when people criticize conspiracy theories about 9/11, which totally was a conspiracy by anybody's account.) And in practice, they'll note that someone has hypothesized a conspiracy, call it a conspiracy theory, and conclude that it's false, which is obvious bullshit.
Still, that doesn't make any of these conspiracy theories *true*. I don't know much about RFK, but for a long time I believed in a conspiracy about his brother JFK. Largely this was because I had a social-studies teacher who totally believed in it and told us about all of the evidence in favour but none of the evidence against. Still, having a shooter on the grassy knoll coordinating with Oswald makes it a conspiracy, without getting into any of the crazy stuff about the deep state (as we now call it).
I am firmly of the opinion that the government is not competent to cover up wide-ranging conspiracies for long. I did think that they would be able to prevent Trump from winning the presidency, but they couldn't even manage that, so they sure as hell aren't competent to cover up a presidential assassination for decades. (Unless they only let Trump win because that's what they *want* me to think …)
With JFK, the acoustic evidence seems to be against a second shooter, but for a while it seemed to be in favour. And given that Kennedy did try to assassinate Castro, it would hardly be crazy for him to return the favour. We now know that Oswald was trying to recruit some Cubans in Mexico to join him on a mission shortly before the assassination, so it's not out of the question for one of them to have joined up, even if Castro himself stayed out of it and didn't even know. It doesn't look as if anybody did in fact join Oswald, but it would hardly be Earth-shattering if it turned out otherwise.
tl;dr: Crazy wide-ranging conspiracies requiring huge cover-ups either don't happen or are quickly found out, but small-scale conspiracies involving a second perp who gets away are reasonable and probably happen from time to time without being discovered. Either way, whether a conspiracy occurred must be determined by the evidence and cannot be decided a priori.
I don’t want to go all tinfoil hat myself (unless people are interested) but the much more interesting stuff with the JFK conspiracy these days is based on files that came out back in the 90s due to the JFK records act – basically, it’s less about a second shooter, and more about odd connections between Oswald himself and the CIA.
All conspiracy theories are false, except one. The rest are just cover.
How likely is an accident similar to the one in Genoa to happen in the US?
I have heard of the US’ infrastructure problems for the last few years, but nothing of this scale has happened. What would happen if it happens? Would they finally start fixing all the infrastructure? Maintenance can be as expensive as building stuff, but it is always much less sexy.
@ana53294,
Do you mean happen again
in the U.S.A.?
I’ve personally seen and walked on a collapsed freeway in Oakland, California and I well remember the bay bridge losing a section, lives were lost.
As an employee of a municipality doing building repair who tries to maintain public buildings with the resources available I’m extremely doubtful of any return to sane infrastructure policies..
The structures that were built during my parents and especially my grandparents lifetimes are marvels that are rotting away, and I see no signs of any return to mid 20th style taxes and spending, so no I don’t expect any respite, at least not until my tiny generation and the cheapskate baby boomers die off.
Hopefully the millennials will do better, but they seem distracted by the this “culture war” nonsense.
What “taxes and spending” policies are you referring to?
Government spending as a percentage of GDP continues to rise. The fact that we’re choosing to spend it on things other than basic infrastructure is a political issue completely aside from taxes and spending…
@MATT M,
While tax receipts are down compared a bit compared to just a few years ago, as a percentage of GDP tax receipts haven’t changed that much for generations.
What’s more of an issue is were spending goes, and the causes of that change (my favorite Scott Alexander post).
Also important is who and what is paying those taxes, which is linked to more Americans being too poor to pay taxes.
Taxes are effective in controlling inflation as was known and used as a tool in the 20th century.
Framed in the Port of San Francisco plumber’s break room at Pier 50 there’s a newspaper article from the early 1960’s with a headline of a plumbers union victory, and with it there’s other stories on that front page there’s a story of Robert Byrd predicting proposed income tax cuts would lead to inflation.
He was right.
The prices of education, housing, and medical care relative to wages have exploded since I was a child in the 1970’s (see my favorite Scott Alexander post), something changed to cause that, and I’m guessing it was the reduction in top marginal income tax rates (but I’m open to other ideas).
Recently I learned of a new slur “SJW” and have learned that it largely concerns stupid on-line and collegiate fights by youngsters arguing back and forth over cultural changes that happened before they were born, while people ignore what to this American who was born in 1968 see’s as the biggest problem:
The “Hoovervilles” of the 1930″s that my grandparents spoke of are back. They’re now increasingly tents over sidewalks, vacant lots, and by freeways all over now, and that only happened this last decade.
The term “the homeless” only started in the 1980’s (my grandparents remember them in the 1930’s, but not in the 1940’s through the 1970’s).
Whatever was done in the mid 20th century, I want to try again.
And I’m also sick of seeing buildings and roads rot away without getting near enough repair.
Recently I learned of a new slur “SJW”
I find it interesting that you frame the term in that manner. For someone supposedly all “I’m a middle-aged blue collar working stiff who don’t know nuthin’ about all this carry-on, where is it happening, me and the guys just have a brewski and laugh at all this PC nonsense”, you seem to have very quickly become au fait with the “slur” usage as I’ve seen used by – surprise, surprise – the SJW lot.
Maybe you’re more influenced than you realise?
Cool. Let’s start by returning to the gold standard. We can repeal food stamps next. Deal?
Deiseach – Alternatively, given the speed with which this individual went from “What’s this word all about” to “This is a slur” without any real reasoning behind it, I suspect the former post was feigning ignorance to try to prove a point. But, eh, could be yet another “I am not experiencing the problems other people are reporting, and therefore they’re just making things up”; doesn’t really matter either way.
Plumber –
Well, given the world situation in the 50’s, the clear answer is to bomb Europe’s industry to shreds (we’ll have to hit Asia this time too) so that the US is the only serious industrial power, then spend the next few decades rebuilding their industry from scratch.
Although maybe a better plan, looking at our infrastructure, would be to bomb -ourselves- to rubble, and then rebuild. A large part of the problem is that maintenance is more politically viable than replacement, even when replacement is clearly necessary.
Unfortunately, it has.
Infrastructure starts degrading as soon as it is built and is constantly being fixed. Will another disaster cause governments to pick up and keep up the pace so this never happens again? Probably not. Instead they’ll temporarily pour some energy into taking care of the backlog, institute new requirements which make things even more expensive, and eventually start delaying things for “lack of money” again (as they waste money on all sorts of other things).
The Oatmeal has a cartoon about belief systems and the backfire effect.
How robust is the “backfire effect” even? I’ve stopped taking psychology seriously unless clobbered with a pile of replication studies. (Sure makes it easy to believe whatever I want)
My God, the smuggery in that was tough to wade through. Whatever about the backfire effect, the examples he chose to use were iffy* and I think the MRI stuff is dubious because you stick most people into a confined metal tube with loud banging noises that they can’t easily get out of and they have to hold their breath at times, their brain is going to be firing off physical panic signals no matter if you’re reading them “mary had a little lamb” or “this is gonna rustle your jimmies by challenging a cherished political belief”.
But the cream of the jest was the rainbow brain “I am so woke, so much woker than thou” ending. Where can I get a caveman with a rock to brain this guy?
*People are really going to get bent out of shape about the date of Christmas? Well, maybe in America with the whole War On Christmas thing, and even that is not about “this is 100% the confirmed genuine birth day of Christ and you have to believe that or else!” as it is about perceived forced secularisation. But for someone spraining his arm patting himself on the back about how tuned in he is to ‘it’s a big wonderful beautiful world out there’, he should remember: the USA is not the entire world and some of us – even on the Internet! – are not Americans.
I saw it when it came out. I would have found it more impressive if he’d included any examples that challenged his own beliefs, or those of any of his likely readers (the Oatmeal is not exactly friendly to religious social conservatives). As it is, it got shared a lot by secular progressives as a kind of covert wankfest at the expense of the kind of narrow-minded people who’d be offended by George Washington owning slave-dentures. The readers themselves, of course, were perfectly fine with the idea, and therefore found this comic about such an impulse quite fun to read. Kind of like the old SSC post about white people who bemoan white privilege because it’s a way to criticize conservatives while feigning broad-mindedness. Yuk.
The Oatmeal is beloved by the SJ circle for being pro-SJ without being blatant about it.
His piece on Columbus is almost as vomit-inducing as this one.
Hi I’m a new reader here – but i’ve become obsessed. Other than the top 10 posts in the archive, where do I even begin? what are some posts from other blog roll / related websites that are good reads? I am sitting here at information paralysis, and would love a guidepost.
Pick the tag that’s most interesting. Scott’s tags are pretty well-hidden, but they’re at the bottom of the post, in the fine print. Maybe start with the ones on whatever post you like best.
I’m a big fan of the old version of the top posts page http://slatestarcodex.com/top-posts/ (if there was a reason this was taken down other than Scott having a new favorite set, let me know and I’ll delete this comment)
I was going to suggest a few of my favourites* but then I saw drunkfish’s comment. I’m also a big fan of that page, and there’s some real gems on there (and two of my favourites are on there anyway).
Edit: If all else fails, one commenter made this rather fun page, that gives you a random slatestarcodex post when you click the button.
*oh, what the hell I’ll do it anyway.
If I do the right thing because my conscience bugs me to do it, aren’t I just as selfish as the guy who doesn’t care?
That’s between you and God. Everyone else here is just happy you did the right thing.
If I do the right thing because my conscience bugs me to do it, aren’t I just as selfish as the guy who doesn’t care?
No.
This. The selfish thing to do would be to rationalize not doing it, then keep doing so until your conscience stops bugging you about anything.
What alternative would you suggest? Doing the right thing without any motivation whatever? If you’re motivated to perform an action–whatever the nature of that motive may be–you’re going to feel good from obeying that motivating impulse. There’s really no escaping that.
Remember the guy who ended up at the Supreme Court because he didn’t want to bake a gay wedding cake? And how the Supreme Court punted the issue by clearing him of charges because the state of Colorado had shown bias against religious people during their whole process? And they left as an open question whether bakers can deny cakes for protected classes for religious conscious reasons?
Well Colorado has filed a complaint against him again, this time for not baking a cake celebrating a transgender transition. He’s suing the state on the grounds that the state has it out for him in particular, and I can’t say that’s implausible.
Interesting facts (or assertions) about the case:
-In the lead up to the Supreme Court decision I remember seeing a lot of discussion about how denying them a wedding cake outright was bad, but the state couldn’t force him to make a custom cake against his will. There was confusion about whether there way any discussion about what the cake would look like before he rejected it. There does not appear to be confusion in this case: it seems the baker has learned his lesson about covering his bases. The customer wanted a custom cake specifically, one with blue frosting and a pink inside, to specifically celebrate his transition. The baker offered him any of the off the shelf cakes in the store but refused to make this specific cake.
-It appears possible that the person who filed the complaint has been asking the bakery to make custom cakes for some time in a trollish fashion: cakes celebrating Satan’s birthday, a cake featuring Satan licking a dildo, a cake with a pentagram, a cake with an upside down cross use, etc. So it really looks like this guy was asking for a variety of cakes over time he knew the baker would reject, possibly to find one that he could use to file a complaint with the State of Colorado.
-Instead of being on the defensive the baker is suing the state directly this time, and wants damages.
What do we think about this?
It’s open-and-shut trolling, and if the wedding cake case was at all ambiguous, this shouldn’t stand a chance. It’ll just waste a lot of money being fought.
This. The case is way less ambiguous than the previous one—I have no idea what the Commission was thinking filing the new complaint against him.
Perhaps the finding of bias against them was correct?
Governor Hickenlooper has stated “Certainly I can’t imagine we have a vendetta against anyone” in regards to the lawsuit. My own experience with government agencies makes me far less sure: when a bureaucracy like the Commission decide someone is a bad guy who needs to be punished they rarely change their mind, and I imagine more than a few people working there were quite upset about the Supreme Court ruling.
On the other hand, perhaps the Commission is just trying to do their job: absent a Supreme Court ruling to guide how they handle religious liberty cases like this, they may feel that the law requires them to continue filing complaints against the baker until he stops refusing to bake cakes. Or they get a solid court ruling one way or the other.
I have to admit that, in my experience, a bureaucrat’s first impulse is to see that the rules are always followed, without regard for whether those rules make a lick of sense in any given context. Some people are more rules-oriented, others more results-oriented, and while I’m the latter, I can see value in both. However, it would make sense for regulatory agencies to favor a rules-oriented mindset.
They were thinking that it was now a moral imperative to make Jack Phillips respect their authoritah, and that they would be able to do this if they found the exact right legal cheat code that would circumvent the Supreme Court’s ruling in the previous case. I presume the CCRC was careful to avoid the particular phrasings that the Supremes cited in their last smackdown and to use instead phrasings focusing on the things the last ruling explicitly left maybe-legal-we’re-not-saying-now-go-away.
My expectation is that a US District court will issue a lesser smackdown but in a similarly narrow precedent-avoiding way, and SCOTUS will deny cert, but that’s little more than guesswork.
I expect all the people who loudly insist that social media companies are private and have the right to refuse service to whoever they want and nobody has any right to complain about it to back the baker on this one.
Or to write a 10,000 word essay on how this is totally different.
I request fewer comments like this one, especially the last sentence.
Pre-declaring that anyone who tries to make a long argument about how things are complicated is bad doesn’t seem conducive to good discourse. I sympathize with the urge that made you write that, but I’ve seen this used against me by stupid people enough that I’m pretty sensitive to it.
Seems like a simple tonal fix: “If we grant that private companies (e.g. social media giants) have the right to refuse service based on a customer’s beliefs as expressed on their platform, it seems clear to me that bakers, and other providers of nonessential services, should have much the same right.”
(okay, I modified the argument a bit)
Why are you so tough on sarcasm Scott? Is it a personal preferrence or targeted zero-tolerance policy?
I use a lot of snark as I feel it helps me express myself more concisely sometimes, although probably at the price of miscommunication, so I worry I’ll cross the line at some point.
This is ambiguous. Do you mean “I expect” in the sense of “I expect they’ll do this, and be wrong” or “I expect them to do this because that’s the right thing to do”? I’m one of those people who loudly insist that social media companies are private and have the right to refuse service to whoever they want, and I’m broadly sympathetic to the baker, but I don’t think the two situations really inform each other that much.
There’s something weird going on with replies. If I haven’t logged in recently, SSC retains my credentials but doesn’t let me reply inline; instead, the page reloads and drops me on the reply box at the top of the page, with a string along the lines of “Replying to SOME_OTHER_COMMENTER” added to the formatting. Logging out and back in fixes this, but when I try to do so, the form isn’t auto-filled even if I asked it to be; checking the “Remember Me” box doesn’t do anything.
Is anyone else getting this?