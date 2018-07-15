OT106: Alexios I Commentos

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. I had originally asked teams in the Adversarial Collaboration Contest to be done by today. I would like each of the fifteen teams who originally signed up to check in (as a reply to the first comment on this thread) and tell me whether you’re done, whether you need more time, or whether you’ve given up. If done, please send your finished product to scott[at]shireroth[dot]org.
2. I’m going to write some posts soon that reference Conflict vs. Mistake, but I’m not entirely happy with it as some people said they thought it was wrong in important ways. I tried talking to those people and didn’t get a good feel for what they disliked, especially whether they rejected the idea that there was a dichotomy at all or just thought my post misrepresented one side of it. I would be interested in having someone who does think there is a dichotomy but thinks I misrepresented it rewrite the post, changing it as little as possible except to correct what they thought the misrepresentation was. If anyone does a good enough job of this I’ll post it on here as a new post and link the original to it.
3. Comments of the week are by bbeck, a drug patent lawyer who explains how a melatonin patent could incentivize supplement companies to sell the wrong dose, and how drug dosing patents work more generally.
Teams, please report your adversarial collaboration progress here. Please nobody else reply to this comment.
We are finishing up tonight with the intention of having it submitted before midnight.
It is submitted.
We have finished and submitted our collaboration.
We’re done the bulk of our adversarial collaboration, but I have some time conflicts preventing me from completing my part. I just asked my adversary if he’d be OK with a two-week extension.
We’re working on a draft. Shouldn’t have a problem getting this done in the next two weeks.
My argument was that porn makes you lose motivation. The guy I was supposed to be collaborating with (who loves porn) lost the motivation to collaborate. I’m not sure if this counts as a victory for me.
My partner was under the impression the deadline had passed and stopped replying to me.
Not ready, unlikely to be ready in the immediate future, and intent on finishing regardless of eligibility status.
We couldn’t make our schedules work in June and I haven’t heard from my partner since.
Don’t expect a report from us. We both did a decent amount of research, but never synthesized it into anything readable. I still enjoyed it though and would love if this became a regular thing.
Suppose I want to become more Cultured by having read more of the Great Books that will often come up in conversation or debate. Which books are highest-yield for this?
By high-yield, I mean books that frequently come up, are impressive to have read, are relatively short, at least a little readable/fun-to-read, teach you important things you wouldn’t learn by reading the one-page summary, and might be educational for me personally (eg are from exotic traditions other than Anglo-American liberalism which I might not otherwise be exposed to).
(if it helps to have an example, the dialogues of Plato and Beyond Good And Evil both seem to fit the bill, but I’m also looking for literature, economics, etc, not just philosophy)
Heart of Darkness is probably one.
Anti-recommend – one of the most boring books I’ve ever read. Despite being short, it was still a struggle to get through, and without any payoff besides being able to say that I’ve read it.
Yeah not a fan of Heart of Darkness though I really enjoy Joseph Conrad as an author. Loved Nostromo, Lord Jim, and the Secret Agent.
I wonder if part of the reason Heart of Darkness is conventionally more respected is because it has more anti-colonial politics. It also feels like it tries to be more literary than either Nostromo or Lord Jim.
I think none of us are in as good a position as you to answer that question, since I don’t know what comes up in your conversations, and it probably varies a lot from person to person. (e.g. from @Well…’s comment, I’ve heard of Heart of Darkness, but don’t remember it ever coming up in conversation).
Things that I get a lot of mileage out of are:
The Brothers Karamazov
The Intelligent Investor
The Story of Civilization series (still working my way through it, slowly)
What Charles said – this is a question that seems only answerable if we know that you’re going to tour the entire world, giving talks about, say, Great Books. In reality, though, you’re probably going to spend most of your time in the Bay area.
OTOH, I don’t want to be a Debbie Downer about this, and really, the more I think about the question, the more I enjoy it. For example, in my current circles, the Great Book list would probably be:
the Torah
the New Testament
1984
The Gulag Archipelago
Atlas Shrugged
The Handmaid’s Tale (I don’t know what the cutoff for Great is, and I know it’s especially hot now because of television, but it might have legs)
…and just looking at this list, I can see that my circles might be a tad depressed…
When I was halfway through Brothers Karamazov I thought it would be my favorite book of all time. When I got to the end I thought it was in the bottom half of my top ten. Great book, but arggh.
The Brothers Karamazov is an enormous slog, like all Dostoyevsky novels, but The Grand Inquisitor section is sometimes released separately (including on Project Gutenberg) and I find it fascinating. It’s one chapter, but needs to be paired with the preceding chapter, “Rebellion.”
“Notes from Underground” is not an enormous slog. It is always the Dostoyevsky I recommend for that reason, though it may not be everyone’s cup of tea in every respect.
It’s a short slog. A portage through waist high swamp for a few hundred meters.
Great story and better than an all day hike if you’re going to visit the marshlands for the first time.
I wasn’t able to enjoy Crime and punishment. I could recognize it was a great book, but it was too dark for me to have fun reading it. Brothers Karamazov I enjoyed much more.
“The Gambler” is pretty short and very readable.
Agreed (I actually think “Rebellion” is far more interesting: it’s one of the core literary texts for me on the problem of evil, along with the obvious Candide and the less obvious Brave New World (the bit near the end where people ‘claim the right’ to starve, get diseases etc.)
The ‘highest-yield’ works in classical Russian literature are probably Gogol’s short stories — I’d start with “The Overcoat”, “The Nose”, and maybe “Viy”, which I think might be right up Scott’s alley. And I’d agree that Brothers K is not the best place to dive into 19th century Russian lit. Crime and Punishment, however, is the highest of high-brow detective stories, and both useful and fun.
Do you say that tongue-in-cheek or do you really view it as a detective story? I’ve never heard it framed that way, presumably because a) the central ‘crime’ has no mystery to it apart from asking the reader to examine multiple complex motives; b) there is an inevitability about Porfiry’s investigation that bypasses most of the intrigue of a standard whodunnit.
As you probably know, the Russian version of the title is closer to ‘transgression’ than ‘crime’, which steers the reader toward the book’s moral/philosophical questions rather than it’s plot events.
Tongue in cheek! That’s how the professor in my first Dostoevsky class tried to sell it to us. But it is very readable, and a lot of that is due to plot events. It’s pretty action-packed.
And hilarious! I feel like this book doesn’t get enough credit for being something of a page-turner. Sure, it has a couple of slow points, but it makes good on them.
Dostoevsky really knows how to write “talkative drunk” convincingly.
I usually frame this as a “psychological thriller”.
St. John’s College uses something called The Program, which is based in readings from historic thinkers. The math and science sections don’t have such nice lists, but the history/philosophy/literature section publishes the list read by every student that year. It’s a good summary of some important books and how much of them may be efficient to read, since most of those readings are supposed to be done in three or four days by a college student. This year’s version is available here:
https://www.sjc.edu/application/files/9915/0550/4096/Undergraduate_Seminar_Reading_List_Santa_Fe.pdf
Also, some specific suggestions:
Any of Shakespeare’s comedies are easy reads and great to reference in conversation, plus there is a lot of fun trivia about them in the annotated copies. His histories are maybe more quotable, though.
Knowing just a single book of the bible well gives you a lot of cultural context. Psalms is a pretty good choice for this, since it summarizes a lot of specific advice.
The Republic and the Nicomachean Ethics are of course somewhat foundational to western thought, although you have to read them in the right way. Socrates and Aristotle aren’t always right, but they have probably already thought of most of the complaints you might have with them.
Herotodus’ Histories can be very readable. Not very accurate, but often hilarious.
Tocqueville’s Democracy in America is great, although not very short. Just doing the readings on the list I linked above is much more efficient than reading the whole thing.
The Federalist Papers are important to American history in particular, and aren’t very long.
For the Hebrew Bible, I can strongly recommend Robert Alter’s translations, which include commentaries that give useful highlights from a ton of the last thousand-plus years of previous commentaries. I kind of figure you must already know all of this stuff because Unsong, but just in case, he’s really quite engaging. The most narratively interesting of his is probably The David Story:
https://www.amazon.com/David-Story-Translation-Commentary-Samuel-ebook/dp/B009XP56AW
The “Wisdom Books” (Job, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes) are also super good and quite short:
https://www.amazon.com/Wisdom-Books-Ecclesiastes-Translation-Commentary/dp/0393340538
And if you are at all a Song of Solomon fan, his translation there is worthwhile too:
https://www.amazon.com/Strong-Death-Love-Translation-Commentary/dp/0393352250
Can you elaborate on what you mean about “reading them in the right way”? (I’ve been rereading the Republic recently, so far without consulting much outside material, which I intend to binge through after I finish.)
One thing that drives me nuts is that people treat the Republic as a political treatise, instead of an ethical/philosophical book. Plato isn’t talking about a literal Republic, guys, he’s talking about your soul! What is the best way to live?
but every few months I see someone joke about philosopher kings as if the Republic was meant to be consulted when writing the Constitution or something. Bah.
Well, from your comment I presume you have more knowledge about Plato than I do, so I defer to your expertise. But I have a slightly different perspective based on what little I’ve read.
I agree that the educated layman who has not read the Republic probably thinks “oh yeah, like, philosopher-kings and utopia and stuff”, and is not really cognizant of the fact that Socrates nominally describes his ideal just city as an analogy for the ideal just soul, and that the question of the role of justice in the life of the individual is central to the Republic.
But I think that the sections on politics and the ideal city in the Republic are too lengthy, specific and painstakingly considered to be dismissed as mere analogies. I think that Plato was quite serious in explicating his vision of a just society, and indeed would have wanted statesmen to follow his prescriptions.
Or: the Republic feels to me like it’s really two books tied together somewhat tenuously, one about politics and one about individual ethics. People sometimes forget that there’s a book about personal ethics in there, sure, but I think that the book about politics is about equally important to Plato.
Recognizing that the republic he describes is largely and explicitly metaphorical is definitely the sort of thing I was talking about. Plato means a lot of different things with his examples, and he almost certainly means some from a political perspective, but it also isn’t necessarily accurate to say that he literally thinks infanticide is the foundation of a healthy society, for instance.
In a more general sense, though, I think it’s important to recognize that Plato and Aristotle are not necessarily saying the answer they think is most /true/, they are saying the answer that they think is most /useful/, and specifically most useful for the individual person they are talking to. The dialogues in particular have specific interlocutors. The answers Socrates gives are meant to guide those individuals closer to the truth. The answer that is right for them is not necessarily the answer that is right for you, and it is definitely not necessarily the answer which is right in a completely abstract sense.
When Plato or Aristotle writes something, it is intended as a tool to guide your thinking in a particular direction. There are little clues that you can use to figure out what they actually think, but I think it is relatively rare for either author to just explicitly tell you the answer they think is correct. Normally, the answer that they officially give you can be interpreted in a variety of ways, and which way you interpret it says more about you than about the author. Further, I suspect that they often tried to construct the answers such that each person will interpret the answer in the way which will be most useful for the sort of person who would interpret it in that way. I’m not sure they always succeeded at this, but I think they tried, and it can be very useful to work under the assumption that they did.
So I personally think that the right way to read Plato and Aristotle is to treat the texts as tools for thinking more deeply about problems, and to use the methods of Socrates, not the answers. They are trying to teach specific lessons, but many of those lessons are lessons of thought, not lessons of politics or even ethics. Learning those styles of thinking is much more useful than learning whether a four-part caste system is really the optimal way to arrange a city-state.
vs
So, having wives and children in common, and no private property for soldiers, is not a political program?
Poor Glaucon seems to have missed the point, and the narrator actively misleads him.
From Book 2:
This is the origin of the text that you quoted at me – yes, they’re discussing a city, but as a metaphor. A city is larger and easier to comprehend than a human soul, so looking for what makes a city just will also show you what makes a soul just.
It’s also worth nothing that the Greek title is Politeia, which may be variously translated as “Civic Matters,” “Public Affairs,” or, my preference, “Governance.” Cicero translated it to res publica, hence English The Republic. But there are shades of meaning in the Greek that are largely lost in the English associations of republic as one particular form of government. The Greek is rather just referring to the ways that polis might be organized – and by analogy, how a human soul likewise is to be governed.
I say again: It’s an ethical/philosophical text, not a political treatise like Locke or Montesquieu.
Maybe I am dumb here, but could you please unpack for me the meaning of the metaphor “wives and children in common, and no private property for soldiers; that’s the perfect State”? What specifically does this advise about governing one’s soul?
That’s not what I get from the passage you quoted.
It sounds as though they are using political philosophy as a tool to understand the individual. You figure out what the ideal city would be like, then consider the ideal person as a scaled down version of that.
So the first step is political philosophy. If, in the ideal city, people would not have things in common, then anything deduced from an imaginary city where they do will be a poor picture of what the ideal man would be like.
The Republic is a political treatise. It’s also an ethical treatise. For Plato, the two were inseparable. Yes, there are aspects of it that are probably metaphorical. To read the whole thing as a metaphor is to have completely missed Plato’s point.
Consider the entire context. The city/soul as described by Socrates (Plato) is divided into three parts: The rulers (the much-derided “philosopher kings”), the soldiers, and the producers. Each part of the soul is governed by a different nature. The rulers are rational and wise, using reason to determine the best course. The soldiers are brave, spirited, driven by passion. And the producers are driven by appetite – for food, sex, wealth, status, what have you.
The unjust polis/soul is one where these are out of balance. There’s a lot of discussion of the character of tyrants in Book VII – in all cases, the city/tyrant’s soul are governed unjustly, usually by one passion or another run amuck. Plato analyzes each form of unjust government in this light, from oligarchy to democracy to timocracy and tyranny.
So, avoiding this imbalance of passion is a very powerful concern for the man who wishes to be just.
In other words, you mustn’t let your appetites rule you. In Book V, where the commonality of wives and property amongst the soldiers is described, Plato gives the reasoning: since men and women of the ruling class are to be educated equally, and hold the same pursuits, necessarily they will be closely intimate, and sexual desire will be inflamed:
In other words, the communal marriage is a means to avoid jealousy and disharmony, which would threaten the rational state. The just polis/soul has all parts working in balance – your reason must temper and control your appetites, you mustn’t be ruled by your appetites (or by your courage untempered by wisdom, like if the soldier part of your soul gained control).
I am willing to concede Atlas’s criticism – the polis Plato describes is really complex and detailed, and I will grant that Plato probably did indulge himself in imagining a utopian, ideal state. What I want to emphasize, though, is his purpose in doing so: it’s to teach individuals how to live. It’s not meant to be a guide to a Constitution, that’s not what he was writing. If that’s all it was, the Republic would be remembered as a silly little exercise by an ancient philosopher who had other, stronger works.
But there’s a reason it’s still considered one of the greatest works of Greek philosophy – it’s one of the earliest and most coherent ethical treatises ever written. Contrast it with a lot of the Jewish wisdom literature being written at roughly the same time (I’m not an expert in the Hebrew Scriptures, I don’t know the specific chronologies on the individual books). Lots of ethical injunctions, yes – but totally different foundation. Relies a lot more heavily on the Word of the Lord, divine commandments, while Plato purports to be reasoning his way to the ideal soul from first principles.
With the caveat that I know a lot about that period of Greek history and only a bit about Plato, this angle strikes me as too clever by half.
Part of what’s great about the Greeks is that they thought big, and had wildly different examples of how to organize a society packed into a tiny area to draw inspiration from. I see very little reason to believe that Plato wasn’t largely serious – the 150 years of Athenian history leading up to his time saw several great constitutional shifts, and the city’s great rival Sparta had a vastly different constitution with at least hints of some of the blurring of family and community described in the republic.
(Also, from my little philosophical knowledge, this isn’t some crazy outlier take; Popper at least takes Plato at his word.)
How trustworthy is Popper as an interpreter of Plato? I’ve been very, very far from impressed from what I’ve gleaned about Popper as a philosopher of science (it’s possible this is not all Popper’s fault but partly the fault of summaries), so I’m reluctant to trust him in an area where I have no expertise (ancient philosophy).
The Republic is about a lot of things – besides ethics and political philosophy, for example, it spends a lot of time on the metaphysics of the forms and the nature and structure of the soul.
All of these things are related for Plato, and even if it’s in some sense true that his driving interest is in how to live, that doesn’t mean it’s wrong to treat it as in part a political or metaphysical treatise. Plato wants to illuminate justice in the soul through analogy with the city, but this doesn’t make the discussion of the city “merely metaphorical” in any sense that contrasts with it being a serious presentation of Plato’s substantive views about ideal political organization.
I think the point about ‘wives and children in common ‘ is more like saying :
— family ties are problematic for governing because they divide people’s loyalties. ..
BUT ,
in order to get rid of this problem, you’d have to take radical measures that are a) completely impossible and b) probably not desirable.
SO..
A better regime has some way of fighting nepotism/etc. but will never be perfect at it barring
some extreme experiment that will likely not happen or would involve too many other harms to implement.
If you are going to read the Federalist Papers, I’d also include the Anti-Federalist Papers. Significant, and almost no one reads them.
The Arcana Imperi has a cool title, is referenced in Franklin’s Autobiography, was widely read in coffee shops for a hundred years before the Constitution was written, and is still a good read. But, umm, I don’t remember any cool quotes for upmanship.
My recommendation for the Bible is “read the whole thing, in the KJV”; but for a single book of the Bible, I would recommend Isaiah. It is realistically utopian, hugely influential for both Jewish and Christian thought, and very poetic with awesome imagery.
As someone who loves Isaiah, I have to disagree with your recommendation. It seems like Scott is looking for something that you can easily sink your teeth into without having to make a huge study of it. That’s the exact opposite of what you get with Isaiah. If you have extensive knowledge of the political, cultural, and literary background of Isaiah’s time period, it’s a very enjoyable read.
If, on the other hand, you don’t have the time to put in all that work, aren’t interested in it from any religious perspective, and want something you can get through quickly to better understand and apply cultural references, Isaiah isn’t what you’re looking for.
Isaiah is like marzipan, an acquired taste well worth cultivating but not immediately recognized as enjoyable. It’s not like a Costco-sized bag of Reese’s.
Is marzipan an acquired taste???
It seems better to use wine, coffee or licorice as an example.
Indeed, marzipan is naturally good. Conversely, Reese’s is an acquired taste (acquired by growing up in the US, like Capri Sun), though not worth cultivating.
I strongly recommend against reading Shakespeare if you’re looking for the best effort to reward ratio. Watch a well-reviewed movie version instead. Almost everything has a good movie, and most plays have multiple good movie versions. Despite having been, historically, read a ton (there are print runs of Shakespeare’s plays there are no extant copies of because they’d literally all been read to pieces), they’re simply not designed to be read – they’re plays, they should be watched. Live on stage is best, but that’s a lot of effort for most people, and a good movie is not far off.
Top plays to watch if you want to get cultural references are:
1. Romeo and Juliet (which, if you haven’t been exposed to it since you read it in highschool, is rather different when you’re an adult.).
2. Hamlet (ditto, also Hamlet is dense and strange and IMO overrated. Worth watching just so you can then watch Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead which is a parody of sorts. Has three or four incredible speeches referenced in tons of places. The Laurence Olivier movie is only okay overall, but Olivier himself is great in it).
3. Macbeth (short, bloody, and to the point. IMO the most fun tragedy – it’s neither as emotionally or morally complex as e.g. Hamlet and that’s part of the fun).
4. The Merchant of Venice (often played as a tragedy focusing on Shylock, but also a very funny comedy. The 2004 version with Jeremy Irons is reportedly very good, with a focus on the tragic aspects).
5. A Midsummer Night’s Dream (bawdy, absurd comedy. Absolutely delightful).
6. The Tempest (A lovely comedy that includes magic, drunken antics, and romance).
If I had to pick one play to start with, I’d go with The Tempest. It’s not quite as rich with things that have entered our cultural lexicon as Hamlet, but it’s up there, and I think The Tempest is one of the better comedies which I’d expect almost anyone to enjoy. Macbeth is the easiest tragedy to understand, and it’s the shortest (this is not a coincidence). If you only watch one tragedy, pick Macbeth. Hamlet is referenced more – a lot more – but it kind of drags, and because there’s 2 major versions of the text, it’s a crapshoot which version, or more commonly which portions of each version, you get.
Co-signed, but more in that Shakespeare’s words are so much more dependent on actor/director interpretation than anything else. The same line can be delivered in completely different contexts, depending on the text-extraneous action that is unique to every production.
I actually recommend first watching adaptations not using the original text (for example, Throne of Blood for Macbeth) in order to get a sense of the plot and characters, so that when you are listening to the text you have a preexisting model for parsing the language.
Actually, you can’t go wrong with the Wishbone versions.
Much Ado About Nothing is a personal favorite. I’ve seen more than 3 versions of it now, and every one has taken very different approaches to the material. Whedon >>> Branagh don’t @ me
How so? I really hated this one in high school.
A major subtext is that kids are stupid jerks who make things worse with their impulsive decisions. High schools tend to downplay this, and the part where Romeo barely knows Juliet and the Friar only goes along with the stupidity because it beats the way their two families normally treat each other.
I assume that’s what Zeno was getting at. But I don’t much care for the play myself. I’m a King Lear kinda guy.
The Wealth of Nations fits some of your criteria, and you get to win debates with people who refer to things like “the theory of the invisible hand” and quote some other famous bits that get taken out of context by people who I assume have never read the book. It’s also just good to read to know the history of some ideas. Keynes’s General Theory is decent for similar reasons, though a bit harder to read.
Literature’s tougher to recommend since “readable” depends so much on your taste. I tried Death in Venice today and I found myself vaguely wishing an underreported contagion will kill me on a beach somewhere in Italy. If you like poetry, Elizabethan plays? Some of those longer works by the Romantics?
I will second The Wealth of Nations; it’s not short, but it’s skimmable, and the common quotes represent it poorly.
Is there a representative summary of it somewhere? I started reading it a few years ago, and was pulled away by other projects somewhere around the halfway mark. I’d be inclined to finish it someday, and then check my understanding of it against the summary.
I know I could just search for one (and I have), but I think I’m looking for something between CliffNotes and the full text.
If there is, I have not found it.
P.J. O’Rourke wrote something like that. I read it years ago and don’t remember if it was very good or not, so no guarantees.
Third Wealth of Nations, since there’s plenty that can be skimmed or skipped. Like the digression on the price of silver.
“I tried Death in Venice today and I found myself vaguely wishing an underreported contagion will kill me on a beach somewhere in Italy.”
Is that a recommendation?
Keynes was the twentieth century’s most brilliant essay writer: every lucid phrase slides smoothly into the next and points to the essay conclusion like a cherished 1880’s pump in your beloved family ever since with a slide like oiled glass, a balance Maat could salute, a stock your shoulder loves and a bead that never obscures the target it always points to perfection. His complete works are stuffed of pearls for upmanship, and the General Theory has lots. As well as a much more saleable title than Disjointed Bunch of Brilliant Essays That Never Amount To A General Theory Because Marshall Did Keynes’ General Theory For Him. Essay collections don’t sell.
A few months back I did a bit of research to create a list of famous novels I aspire to read. I’ve read some of them, but so long ago they would be worth a reread. Perhaps the list contains some with good value per page.
USA – 10
My Antonia — Cather
Adventures of Huckleberry Finn — Twain
Portnoy’s Complaint — Roth
To Kill a Mockingbird — Lee
The Great Gatsby — Fitzgerald
Moby Dick — Melville
The Call of the Wild — London
The Sound and the Fury — Faulkner
The Sun Also Rises — Hemingway
Invisible Man — Ellison
British – 10
Heart of Darkness — Conrad
Never Let Me Go — Ishiguro
Atonement — McEwan
Nineteen Eighty-Four — Orwell
Pride and Prejudice — Austen
Frankenstein — Shelley
Jane Eyre — Brontë
Great Expectations — Dickens
To the Lighthouse — Woolf
Kim — Kipling
Canadian – 10
The Handmaid’s Tale — Atwood
Who Has Seen the Wind — Mitchell
In the Skin of a Lion — Ondaatje
Fifth Business — Davies
Sunshine Sketches of a Little Town — Leapock
Two Solitudes — MacLennan
The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz — Richler
The Orenda — Boyden
How to Make Love to a Negro Without Getting Tired — Laferriere
A Fine Balance — Mistry
French – 5
The Three Musketeers — Dumas
The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Hugo
Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea — Verne
Dangerous Liaisons — de Laclos
Madame Bovary — Flaubert
Russian – 5
Crime and Punishment — Dostoevsky
War and Peace — Tolstoy
The Master and Margarita — Bulgakov
Fathers and Sons — Turgenev
A Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich — Solzhenitsyn
Of that list, Portnoy’s Complaint, Gatsby, 1984, and 20,000 Leagues are all easy reads with definite high value per page.
Strong disagree on Portnoy’s Complaint, which, in my opinion, is almost exclusively an attempt at shock that feels paper thin in $CURRENT_YEAR now that so little of it is shocking. For context, though, I also read American Pastoral (also by Roth), which is not at all like Portnoy’s Complaint, and also thought that sucked, so… I might just not like Roth as a rule.
From that list I would highly recommend:
Pride and Prejudice — Austen
Jane Eyre — Brontë
Nineteen Eighty-Four — Orwell
The Three Musketeers — Dumas
War and Peace — Tolstoy
I found this one OK:
To Kill a Mockingbird — Lee
Bored out of my skull (I was young when I read it though, perhaps I would enjoy it more now):
The Great Gatsby — Fitzgerald
Book that doesn’t fit the criteria, due to being very unknown, but is excellent:
The Darkroom of Damocles (analogy: Fight Club for WW 2 resistance)
The Great Gatsby is a book that is wasted on high school and college students, who are often bored out of their skull by it.
I’m glad I didn’t read it until my early 30s, when it hit me like a ton of bricks. I’d just witnessed half a dozen Gatsby-like rise and falls in my late 20s spent in roaring Shanghai, myself just a Nick Carraway witnessing them.
For my part, it’s a better take on the universal lie of the “American Dream” (which goes a lot further than just the US) than Death of a Salesman.
Just beware when reading Frankenstein, if you’re expecting anything like the movie versions, it’s not like that. Long dramatic speeches by The Monster on the lines of Satan’s monologues from Paradise Lost are more like it.
Definitely worth reading, though, as long as you’re not expecting it to be like the movies!
Now you’ve got me imagining Al Pacino as the Monster, which is ridiculous.
If you read Flaubert, read Bouvard et Pécuchet, not Madame Bovary. It is an immensely superior book, and its subject should be dear to this audience.
“Frankenstein” is really, really a great book, but you’d have a hard time trying to recognize it from the countless movie interpretations. The book is much, much deeper than the movies. Mary Shelley might have been a genius.
“Never let me go” is also a great book. Each chapter is like another blow to the head. You think: that’s ghastly, but surely from now on the characters’ lives must become better. And time and again you’re proven wrong.
Dostoevsky’s Notes From Underground. It doesn’t get discussed explicitly all that often (at least in my circles) but it’s rich in themes that do. I once read a great article in Quadrant that explored psychological parallels between the underground man and Julian Assange’s personality and circumstance. I’ve found Crime and Punishment to be excellent for similar reasons, and whilst it fails your “relatively short” criterion, I don’t think this should matter much.
Not part of the Great Books canon, but Taleb’s Antifragile is fun to read. Although it is long, it’s a good gateway to ancient Arabic and middle-eastern schools of thought re: economics and philosophy.
If you’re interested in the apprenticeship/journeyman model of learning, and want to know more about 16th century Italian life, I highly recommend the autobiography of Benvenuto Cellini – an Italian goldsmith, sculptor, musician and soldier.
For a story of human suffering and achievement, you can’t go past Cherry-Garrard’s The Worst Journey In The World, which describes Scott’s second (and terminal) scientific expedition to Antarctica in 1910.
Aaah someone else has read Notes From Underground?? I love it but I can never find anything about it outside of Sparknotes and a few sentences from David Foster Wallace. (Just looked it up, and an article from the New Yorker I guess.)
I also want to recommend avoiding the Pevear/Volokhonsky translation—I usually like them but in this book they made the terrible decision of translating the word that is usually translated as “spiteful” as “wicked” instead, which almost completely undercuts the whole book imo.
I’ve read “Notes from Underground”, but I’m not sure I can intelligently comment on it.
Russian Existentialism, if ever such thing existed. If you liked it you may also enjoy Austro-Hungarian existentialism: The Notebooks of Malte Laurids Brigge by Rilke.
Thanks for the recommendation! I’ve added it to my reading list.
Who would you recommend instead? AFAICT, Pevear/Volokhonsky are still the most faithful to the text. But I haven’t read any English translation in full, so I couldn’t really say.
The only other translation I’ve read is Constance Garnett, which is not great but it’s passable. (Alternatively, you could do what I did, which is cross out every instance of “wicked” in P/V and replace it with “spiteful”).
Looking at the original, Pevear, and Garnett translations side by side, I think I like ‘wicked’ better than ‘spiteful’. That might just be because Garnett’s is so clunky. Neither really captures the slyness and whimsy of the original. ‘Sick’ and ‘wicked’ don’t go together nearly as well as ‘злой’ and ‘больной’ (though better than ‘sick’ and ‘spiteful’.) When I read ‘wicked’, I think of a ‘wicked smile’, which is not necessarily as cold and malicious as a ‘spiteful smile’, and maybe has some humor in it … Spite also makes me think of particular grudges with explicable reasons, whereas ‘wickedness’ is innate, inexplicable — the narrator just is that way, deal with it.
Would you never translate ‘злой’ as ‘wicked’, or just not in this situation?
Anyone have thoughts on the Guerney translation? It’s a revision of the Garnett translation, available in his Treasury of Russian Literature. I have it on my shelf and have been meaning to get to it. Just curious what people think of it.
(replying to Chiffewar) I guess I can see the appeal of “wicked,” it just seems vastly out of place for me. (And I am very much not coming at this as an expert in translation, just going by what I think works in the text). In their foreword P/V talk about how the word zloy is associated with evil witches and the opposite of a “good fairy”, and this doesn’t fit with my conception of the Underground Man, who I think of as someone primarily reacting to his society. I think our different understandings of spiteful might be doing a lot of the work here—when I think of spitefulness I’m more likely than not to imagine a grudge against society, or even against existence or abstract concepts—like the way the Underground Man keeps railing against “two and two makes four.” Starting with the Underground Man being wicked feels like it throws the book out of step. If the matter is that he’s just immoral, on a basic unchangeable level, then what’s the point of discussing the Crystal Palace, or anything else? Would he just be this way no matter what society looks like?
(There’s also the rather more minor fact that I think “wicked” makes for some confusing sentences, like “I refuse to be treated out of wickedness.” I can imagine not going to the doctor because you’re spiteful and as willing to turn that on yourself as anyone else, but because you’re wicked?)
I think it’s possible that I am just missing an entire reading here—”substituting the psychological for the moral,” as P/V say—and I may have overreacted in completely disrecommending (contraindicating? what’s the word for that anyway?) P/V’s Notes just ’cause of that, but in the way I understand the book, the Underground Man can’t be separated from the society he lives in, and that’s exactly what the word wicked does.
My father was reading Notes From Underground and talking about just that translation problem a few days ago.
Since it’s a single, important word, the most obvious solution seemed to be to teach the reader the Russian word somewhere in the introduction, in all its depth and nuance, then use it in the text, as is often done with podvig, nous, and others.
At the same time, I’m not sure that wicked is altogether out of place. “I refuse to be treated out of wickedness” makes some amount of sense. His wickedness is the mirror image of Elder Zosima’s holiness (from Brothers Karamazov) — whereas Zosima shows his holiness by being careful about everything and everyone, considering himself responsible for the sins of all and praying for suicides just in case it might do some good, the Underground Man exhibits his wickedness by being slothful and negligent of everything and everyone, even very normal human goods like his own health.
Not sure how impressive it is, but a non-Anglophone “classics” (?) author I enjoyed a lot and found philosophically interesting (at least years ago when I read his stuff) is Hermann Hesse (most of his novels are short except his magnum opus Magister Ludi).
I would suggest classical music is also a good thing to spend time on in this vein, in terms of payoff per unit time invested. Find some you like (the big names are popular for a reason) and listen attentively to what seems like the best recording on Youtube (which is rarely the most-watched, but you can often tell from what music buffs write in comments to various recordings). I find it much easier to delineate major artistic movements (romanticism, modernism, etc) through music than through novels, but maybe that’s because I don’t like a lot of classic literature.
Of a few Hesse’s novels that I’ve read, I would recommend “Steppenwolf”. Fantastic read. I have never discussed this book with anyone, though, so it may not bring much conversational bang for page read. The band Steppenwolf took its name from this book.
Some evidence in favor of the utility 😉 of reading Hesse: he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1946 “for his inspired writings which, while growing in boldness and penetration, exemplify the classical humanitarian ideals and high qualities of style”.
Beyond Good and Evil is short and reasonably fun to read, but good God is it not very accessible. Nietzsche is denser than anyone else I’ve read bar maybe Thomas Pynchon, and his style’s very idiosyncratic; most of his books are less like reading Plato or even Kant and more like reading the Book of Proverbs. If you can read one straight through and get a detailed thesis out of it, either you’re a Nietzsche scholar or you’re way smarter than I am. He’s more a “read a few pages, put the book down, and think about them for a week; after you do this a few times eventually a half-dozen related theses will sort of self-assemble” kind of guy.
Thomas Pynchon’s Inherent Vice I found quite accessable and very good. I have never read any of his other books. I tried The Crying of Lot 49, but I couldn’t get the thread and gave up.
Jeez, I just read it as standard late-Victorian ‘Ma! Watch me reverse these platitudes and look cool! Ma!’. Samuel Butler and his fan Suzuki, Oscar Wilde, Frank Harris and water, so forth. Maybe in German it’s a masterpiece?
I can’t help thinking that Nietzsche was an evil person. Why not Schopenhauer instead? The Aphorisms on the Wisdom of Life (part of Parerga and Paralipomena) are easy to read and full of good ideas.
I also liked the Magic Mountain by Thomas Mann.
Oh, and Franz Kafka! But please, not the “Metamorphosis”. “The Trial” is his best book, I would say, but “Amerika” is also very good, funnier, and must be particularly enjoyable from the perspective of an American. I always imagine it as a slapstick comedy from the twenties.
I still think knowing about Wittgenstein is important and recommend Ray Monk’s biography on him.
Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger casts a quiet but long shadow.
Waiting for Godot and A Man For All Seasons are both great plays to read.
I think Great Books tend to lean heavily towards literature and philosophy because a literary work has completeness and philosophical work creates conversation. But the daily grind of scientific and mathematical work does neither.
Read biographies. From them you receive an arsenal of anecdotes, examples, perspectives which add value to conversation. Instead of reading “Great Books” to catch references. Read them so you can have better conversations. I think biographies can do this for you on the cheap.
Also, I liked the advice that you should pick up foreign books that have been translated into English. They are likely to be very good if that extra effort of translation has been put in.
I’ve found Monk’s biography a little bit boring. For added fun try “Exact Thinking in Demented Times: The Vienna Circle and the Epic Quest for the Foundations of Science” https://www.amazon.com/Exact-Thinking-Demented-Times-Foundations/dp/0465096956
Btw, Douglas Hofstadter wrote the foreword and helped with the translation.
I am reading Monk’s biography right now and find it both interesting and extremely funny at times, although the latter is because some of the people involved have a great sense of humor.
Narrative poetry probably fits the high-yield criteria. A lot of famous ones are often quoted even by people who haven’t read them; knowing the original context could be enriching.
A few examples that come to mind are Book 1 of Paradise Lost, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner“, and “Evangeline” (the latter is on my summer reading list).
Probably a little too obvious, but Shakespeare is good in this sense as well.
I remember the first time I read Hamlet thinking, “Holy crap – half of the idioms I’ve ever heard are from this thing!”
This is completely true.
The other half are from Top Gun.
Voice Over: In a world of danger, a world of intrigue, a world of murder a man will rise up and avenge his father. Coming this summer to a theater near you
Top Dane
Prince Hamlet enters with Lady Ophelia:
Hamlet (call sign Maverick): I feel the need, the need to be
Lady Ophelia (call sign Goose): . . . or not to be
************
Flashback scene: King Claudius (call sign Viper) drops in behind King Hamlet’s (call sign Ghost) fighter, locks on and shoots him down, allowing him to become the head of Denmark’s fighter academy.
*******
During training Maverick ‘shoots down’ Yorick (call sign Jester)
Getting off his plane he turns to Ophelia: Alas poor Jester, I knew… he’d fly right by.
***********
Hamlet and Ophelia are flying when Ophelia’s oxygen goes out, she starts babbling in rhyme before ejecting and drowning.
Laertes (call sign Ice Man) to Hamlet: You are dangerous.
Hamelt: To thine own self be true Ice Man.
**********
Final scene: Claudius tells Laertes to shoot down Hamlet, but Laertes only wings him, and Hamlet shoots him down. Then Hamlet crashes his plane into the control tower killing Claudius.
Beautiful
That, of course, leads to the following joke:
“There’s nothing special about Hamlet. It’s nothing but a moldy old plot tied together by a million cliches.”
The field of Chinese literature has been polite enough to identify a very small number of novels as its most influential classics. How quick they are to read will vary (some of them are quite long and translation quality is obviously a factor). My recommendation for this would be Journey to the West, Romance of the Three Kingdoms, Dream of the Red Chamber, and Water Margin. Journey to the West and Romance of the Three Kingdoms, in addition to their historical importance, both cast long shadows on modern media.
I’ve also seen lists that include one or more of Golden Lotus / The Plum in the Golden Vase (two translations of the same work’s title), and The Unofficial History of the Scholars. But as far as I can tell, the agreement on the importance of the first four is universal.
In the case of Journey to the West, the 1943* translation into English by Arthur Waley under the title Monkey is perhaps the most available and the one I have read, though I have consulted others. It is a reasonably short (ca. 250 pages) paperback. Waley chose to abridge his translation by cutting the number of episodes in the story but claims not to have abridged individual episodes beyond removing what he calls “incidental passages in verse, which go very badly into English”. His version has 30 chapters to the original’s 100.
More recently, Anthony Yu has published first an unabridged translation (in four volumes), then an abridged version called The Monkey and the Monk. I don’t know these well enough to compare them to Waley, or to say whether the unabridged version is worth reading.
*Waley worked on his translation while working in the British Ministry of Information during WW2 as a censor, AFAIK of Japanese business cables. I need to check exactly what these cables would have been and who would have been sending them.
Swann’s Way
Seconded. But I fear most people would find it unreadable.
Structure of Scientific Revolutions. Short, readable, full of interesting anecdotes, and relevant to your interests.
A review: “Kuhn got me interested in the cultural history of science when I read this book around 1971. But the more I studied it, the more I became convinced that Kuhn’s thesis is simple, appealing, and wrong.”
I will preface this by saying: I kind of hate the idea of debasing great books by looking at them as being “high-yield.” (Although I can of course see perfectly cogent reasons for doing this, and I did once read a biography of Napoleon that said his reading habits as a young man were like this.) I’ve read books based on similar reasoning, and I feel like it never really works optimally. That is to say, I think that you often learn the most interesting and useful stuff when you aren’t intending to, sort of like what I understand the Taoist concept of wu wei to be.
Like, the way that Peter Thiel was influenced by Girard’s theories or that one calligraphy class Steve Jobs took in college influenced part of his design philosophy at Apple, I feel that oftentimes the highest impact knowledge you can get comes when you aren’t trying to learn it for some specific tactical purpose, but rather just because you think it’s really, really interesting of its own accord. (Maybe another example is Charles Darwin? I can’t imagine that he had any inkling of what a revolutionary scientific advance his research would come to produce when he began his voyages on HMS Beagle.)
(Also, I have a Gollum-like fear that if I share the precious underrated sources of knowledge, others will steal the precious from me.)
But that said, my #1, big flashing neon sign adorned pick is the novels of Michel Houellebecq, in particular the Elementary Particles, Whatever , Platform and Submission. They’re pretty short, impressive to have read (“I believe it’s pronounced ‘well-beck’….”), fun to read, have a lot of insights tucked in them that are hard to put on a Wikipedia page, and might be high yield for you personally because they deal with issues related to what you discussed in Radicalizing the Romanceless and Untitled. For proof of their relevance, the New York Times Saturday Book Review just yesterday had an essay about how relevant they are, and Quillette had an essay about how prescient Houellebecq is a while back.
I haven’t actually yet read it myself, but I feel like Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World is revealing itself to be a more and more prescient vision of the future as time goes by, given how often I hear smart people, like the aforementioned Michel Houellebecq, mention it.
This will probably never come up in a conversation that you have, so it’s not “high yield” from that perspective, but S***e S****r’s (press f to pay respects) fairly short book America’s Half-Blood Prince was really interesting and had a sophisticated perspective that no one in the mainstream media on the left or right would share. Honestly, in terms of bang for your buck in terms of learning new stuff, it’s hard to beat reading through S*iler’s archived essays and columns. I feel like I learn about 10x more from reading a column of his in Taki’s than I do from reading a typical op-ed piece in the Washington Post/Wall Street Journal/New York Times.
Finally, don’t forget books of quotations! Winston Churchill said that they’re a great way to self-educate, and I think he was quite correct. For instance, I noticed that Pat Buchanan often uses epigrammatic quotes in his books, and at first I was like, wow, this guy is so Cultured to come up with all these quotes from great works of literature and philosophy and stuff, and then I realized that he probably just read them as quotations and may not have read the source material. So I feel like you get a solid 10-25% of the Cultured Points and insight from reading key quotations and their context that you would from reading the entire source material.
Serendipity.
Rod Dreher has been calling Houellebecq prophetic for years now. He brings him up nearly whenever he talks about contemporary France.
Thinking about philosophy, it strikes me that the Tao Te Ching and Marcus Aurelius’s Meditations might both fit this bill.
Aristotle is quite readable, and for very efficient return on time Asop’s fables are pretty good.
Shakespeare is surprisingly witty and easy to follow. Despite our modern conception of it being highbrow, he had to appeal to the commoners in the cheap seats and there are plenty of jokes that aren’t hard to get (including crude ones). His writing is also just masterful; his reputation as the greatest writer of the English language is well-deserved. That being said, I dislike reading plays, and think that they are best observed being performed.
One of my classmates described Lock as “boring”, which isn’t entirely wrong, but it’s only because the modern world is so absurdly Lockean that it can seem baffling that what he claims was ever considered controversial. You’re probably intimately familiar with most of his ideas, as they fall into the category of Anglo-American liberalism, but it’s more than that. Locke is the ur-Liberal, and his works are quite short. You once mentioned that philosophy since the 19th century should be “suffused with Hegelian ideas.” Well, the entire history of the developed world over the last 3 centuries is suffused with Lockean ideas.
Despite our modern conception of being highbrow-
Yes, reading Loew’s translations you notice most classical authors aren’t highbrow. Homer wrote war porn and worse, Cicero made Al Sharpton look prissy. Then there’s Marcus Aurelius doing a self-help potboiler, the Neoplatonists were proof 1st century Crack was Bad, and the Bible makes funnymentalists look classy, and after a while you remember CS Lewis’ Screwtape saying that God is very unscrupulous.
Thucydides and Xenophon are very interesting history.
St. Augustine’s Confessions is one of the most important things ever written, and really very good.
The Divine Comedy (the Inferno is more fun than the rest, I think).
Uh…may I ask if there was a specific reason that my comment disappeared? I didn’t think it was particularly controversial/inflammatory/rude, and it didn’t contain any links. It was admittedly somewhat long, but I didn’t think it was so long that it would trigger a filter/be deemed worthy of removal.
If there wasn’t, I’m just going to try to post it again in two parts, if that’s ok. (It was a little bit of an effort post.)
(For the record: my suggestions were Michel Houellebecq’s novels, America’s Half-Blood Prince, Brave New World, and books of quotations. But there was a good bit of context that I felt was important to explain my recommendations.)
My first guess is you used one of the words Scott banned because he thinks they cause more heat than light, and he doesn’t want the blog to show up in Google results for them. Feel free to repost using a synonym.
You ended up in the spam filter for some reason. I’ve unfiltered you.
Thanks, much appreciated.
I love Dostoevsky, especially The Brothers Karamazov, and I find his writing thought-provoking, but unlike some people in this thread, I’m not sure it’s exactly what you’re looking for with this question. I don’t get the sense that all that many people have read Brothers [edit: in the US, at least – and really this is a guess], though it comes up fairly often talking with people who have; moreover, theredsheep is correct about it being “an enormous slog”, though it’s a rewarding one if you’re ever up for it.
My suggestion for Russian literature based on these criteria is instead One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich – it’s short, viscerally effective as a depiction of the Gulag, and historically important.
If you haven’t read Hamlet, that’s about as high-yield as anything outside of the Bible in terms of its cultural influence. Another thing I would expect to be high-yield is to get a good poetry anthology and skip around in it – of course, the poems in it will vary a lot on all the axes you mentioned, but some will be high on several of them, and having a broad idea of different eras/poets and their styles is likely to be valuable in itself for these purposes.
Because I happened to see it on my bookshelf: All the King’s Men is an very good novel and I think it’s fairly well-known – it’s most famously about political corruption and is worth reading just for that, but it’s also interesting as a psychological novel with the narrator’s reflections on personal/family/American history. It’s not especially short but is decently readable.
My suggestion for Russian literature is The Master and Margarita. Shortish, very fun to read, influential, and you’ll finally understand the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil”.
This is a good suggestion, for the reasons you mention – and the reimagining of the Jesus/Pilate narrative, which I found especially interesting. I just checked, and I had remembered it being much longer than it actually is – not because it’s at all dull, I don’t think, but maybe because there’s quite a lot going on.
The reason you remember it being longer is that Master and Margarita was expurgated under the Soviet regime, and one of those censored versions wound up being translated. Suffice it to say you want the translation with more pages, rather than less. (You may also want to read the book to the accompaniment of the two-disc jazz adaptation by Simon Nabatov.)
Maybe I’m shallow, but 50% of the reason I find The Master and Margarita fun to read is Begemot/Behemoth.
A friend of mine had a cat named Behemoth. It always struck me as tempting fate.
Indeed. Might be OK if they’re not a gun owner.
My favorite Russian novel is Fathers and Sons, which is short enough (though dense, even so) to finish on a longish train trip or airport layover plus flight.
My all-time favorite novel, The Maias, is similar to Fathers and Sons, but it’s very little-known outside the Lusosphere. That’s a pity, because Eça de Queirós is a masterful writer, and there’s an excellent English translation available. Like most nineteenth-century novels, the plot wanders a bit, but he’s second to none at creating good characters, so it’s never a slog. The plot finally does get its revenge, towards the end of the novel, with a twist that is rather unexpectedly frank for a nineteenth-century tome about high society. Everyone should read it, but since it’s not something everyone has (pretended to have) read, it doesn’t really fit Scott’s criteria. A pity.
The Master and Margarita is an excellent suggestion. Let me also add Salman Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, which is essentially a highly successful attempt to adapt the general literary idea behind the Master and Margarita to the context of recent immigrants to the UK
1. Stanislaw Lem: Summa Technologie. A collection of futuristic essays. He discusses most of the themes that the rationalists would consider their own. Does so in 1964. https://www.amazon.com/Summa-Technologiae-Electronic-Mediations-Stanislaw/dp/0816675775
2. Stefan Zweig: Erasmus & Right To Heresy. Portraits of intellectual who tried to stay balanced and calm in the face of fanaticism. Somehow reminds me of yourself. https://www.amazon.com/Erasmus-right-heresy-Stefan-Zweig/dp/B0007JQGES
3. Heinrich Boll: Group Portrait with Lady. Super detailed picture how life in Nazi Germany looked from inside, for common people, from many perspectives. At the same time it’s very mundane, IIRC it doesn’t mention Hitler or concentration camps even once. https://www.amazon.com/Group-Portrait-Lady-Essential-Heinrich/dp/1935554336
4. Umberto Eco: Foucault’s pendulum. Postmodernism exemplified. Also, you’ll learn more than you ever wanted to know about European mysticism. Highly entertaining in an intellectual kind of way. https://www.amazon.com/Foucaults-Pendulum-Umberto-Eco/dp/015603297X
5. L.J.Borges: The Garden of Forking Paths. Collection of short stories. It has hypnotic effect on rationally minded people, even today.
From my own cultural area what comes to mind is Jaroslav Hasek: The Good Soldier Svejk (Catch XXII from WWI). Lately I read a series of sci-fi novels by chief Czech rabbi (“Altschul’s method”), that reminded me of Unsong, but those are not translated to English AFAIK. Maybe Gustav Meyrink: Golem. An Austro-Hungarian counterpart to Lovecraft.
I think Scott has number 5 down; look at the blogroll.
+1 Lem Summa Technologiae.
I assume you’ve read all of the Hebrew Bible multiple times. I’ll name-check the New Testament just in case.
The Iliad. The Odyssey comes up a lot too, but the Iliad is easily twice as high-yield.
I’m going to name a bunch of epics, because they’re shorter than a lot of Great Books novels with a higher total yield too.
Ovid’s Metamorphoses. This should be your primary source for Classical myths if you’re not going to get scholarly about them.
The Divine Comedy. Don’t stop after Dante and Virgil experience how gravity works on Satan’s body at the center of the earth. Keep going; it teaches you a LOT of important things about traditional Christianity, and Paradise can be as fun to read as Inferno in its own way.
Paradise Lost I-X. Arguably the second-best verse or prose in our language, and some amazing characters.
If you buy a Landmark Edition, the histories of Herodotus and Thucydides suddenly become high-value-per-page. I can’t say enough good things about how they unpack important texts written with the assumption that you’re a 4th century BC Hellene.
Wealth of Nations (pretty long, but it’s no Russian novel) and The Communist Manifesto.
Notes From the Underground or maybe the Rebellion and Grand Inquisitor chapters from the much great Brothers Karamazov, both options I already see recommended.
Not gonna touch philosophy for the moment.
Metamorphoses is useful to read because it was hugely influential, but great care is required in using it as a source of classical myths, because much of it was Ovid’s invention.
For the same reason, I wouldn’t recommend the Divine Comedy as a way of understanding traditional Christianity (whatever that means). Where it certainly is useful (together with Paradise Lost) is in understanding popular but non-canonical beliefs about heaven and hell.
In all three cases, the poet has taken existing beliefs and massively elaborated them. The poetic work has been very widely read and some subsequent writers have been so immersed in them that they’ve taken the poet’s description as accurate. But at least in the case of Christianity, this runs up against the fact that the church literally has canonical beliefs, which are only partly consistent with what Dante says.
Almost nothing Dante wrote was inconsistent with scholastic theology of the time (and scholastic theology is still Catholic canon to a large degree and influential on traditional Protestants), is what I’m getting at. It’s obviously not Scripture (the circles of Inferno are sui generis, and who’s in there is bitter political commentary), but it’s in no way accidentally heretical.
Agreeing with Le Maistre Chat. He pushes the theology of the day, and will use a variant theologian to an officially preferred one if it suits his point, but he never veers into outright heresy.
Seconding Paradise Lost. The best epic poem I’ve ever read by a long shot.
Chalid already mentioned this, but I want to second their recommendation of Kuhn’s Structure of Scientific Revolutions. This gets talked about a lot in my circles, mostly negatively, so I was surprised at how much deeper and more thoughtful its thesis is than the parody version I had absorbed. To me, it rings true as a description of what scientists are actually doing when they “do science.” But more than this it also hints at profound things about truth, knowledge, and society.
It is also an easy read, so high-yield.
I’ve never read this, but viscerally reacted “no!” and then realized why: I’ve had multiple people (a professor, a boss) include in the stylesheet I was to follow that the word “paradigm” was not to be used even if I was sure I was using it correctly, because (the professor’s reason) they were so tired of it and so despairing of ever getting people to stop misusing it, or just because (the boss now) they’d come to hate it and believe it rotted gray matter merely to say the word, let alone use it to think.
So, if it was catchy enough that it still has that strong a reaction, then it’s prolly going to have some cache, right?
Not a professor, but I have a list of banned words and “paradigm shift” is on it. I haven’t read Kuhn’s book, I’m just tired of hearing it thrown around by Catholics as a way to lend legitimacy to reversing rather than developing doctrine.
The set of people who use “paradigm shift” in conversation or writing is much, much larger than the set of people who have read Kuhn’s book. OTOH, a fair number of people (me included) have read the book, but never use that phrase, since it has been taken over by marketing types and no longer means anything.
David Wootton’s The Invention of Science is more recent and has a lot to say about Kuhn’s view of the Scientific Revolution. It’s also incredibly readable and interesting. For example, everyone knows that the old “everyone thought the world was flat and Columbus proved it was round” saw is a myth–everybody in 15th-century Europe knew terra was round. But what was terra? Aristotle, and his medieval heirs, believed there was a round ball of earth (so terra) inside, and poking up out of, an orb of water, which formed the ocean; these were surrounded by the atmosphere (an orb of air), and then finally the orb of fire, where the fixed stars resided. This was why the ancients believed there could be no land in the southern hemisphere, since the orb of earth was smaller than the orb of water and could only stick out at one end. It’s hard to underestimate just how weird the premodern conception of the world is–as Wootton shows, we keep imposing our own understandings onto it, and read terra as “a round ball of rock, on top of which there are oceans that continents poke out of”. It’s not as simple as that.
Seconding the recommendation of Wootton’s book. It’s really excellent.
Thirding. One of the best and most readable histories I’ve ever come across.
Somewhat related, The Sleepwalkers by Arthur Koestler is a great account of the development of Heliocentrism. It focuses especially on Copernicus, Kepler, Galileo. Galileo comes off not quite as sympathetic as often thought to be. (The same author’s novel Darkness at Noon, about Soviet oppression, is also good – and short.)
In terms of “frequently come up”, you should read Crime and Punishment, 1984 and Catch-22. People just love referring to those books, often in quite elliptical ways.
Plutarch’s Lives is good if you want to opine on Classical civilization, and it consists of very brief, highly engaging standalone biographies. If you’re really after high-yield, maybe just read the biographies of famous people you recognize.
The Life of Samuel Johnson by James Boswell. Incredibly fun and quotable.
I got married for the second time recently and a friend told me that someone had told him that second marriages are the triumph of hope over experience. He thought the guy had made it up and was surprised when I told him it came from Boswell’s Life. It’s one of my favorite books.
Hm. I got carried away, and now am short of time to edit this. For what it’s worth:
If you are talking to programmers who have woke politics:
Flatland: A Romance of Many Dimensions has been described to me as “eye-opening” or something like that, in a lowered voice, on both coasts, a decade apart. Bonus: It is very short, and you can ignore anything that seems like it might be a political statement about a very narrow slice of life in another time–that’s what it is.
If you are talking to energy/industrialists
The Prize and The Quest by Yergin have stood me well, and been recommended to me variously. I’m not sure it really matters if you read these or something else/something shorter. Really depends if you want to hang with people who explain the importance of the Strait of Hormuz (might not quite get you there by itself).
If you are talking to high school math teachers who’ve at any point taught Calculus, “The Calculus” by Leithold is the best calculus textbook for wicked-tricky but solvable high-school calculus problems. In my experience, merely being able to recall his name is worth a point, and recalling a specific problem or two from the “wicked-tricky” category, and how to solve them… this is a good example of something for which (as far as I know) no other book or cliff’s notes version does the same thing. You cannot get as good at Calculus with three non-Leithold calculus books as with Leithold alone. Albeit it’s probably very much not something you are likely to need at parties. But if you *do* find yourself talking to a Calculus teacher, who uses any other book, get them to consider getting a copy of Leithold and adding one or two of his harder problems as a bonus problem to students’ usual problems… just to keep the bright kids engaged.
You can fake your way through any Russian literature conversation if you’ve read The Death of Ivan Ilych (a quite brief short story), Notes from Undergound, and the first half of The Master and the Margarita, or anyway that’s been my experience… mostly people who want to talk about Russian literature want to talk about it, not hear about it. My sense is that if I find time to read more, I’ll really enjoy it, but no more impressive or interesting at parties.
You can’t avoid having to talk about Freud or Adam Smith (so count me as a 3rd or 4th vote for Wealth of Nations). Or Nietzsche or Machiavelli (The Prince is short!) I’ve never really tried to learn anything much from Cliff’s Notes or whatnot, so I dunno re: those. Also, I’m not really sure which of these are important–I haven’t gotten to enough of them to say, e.g., whether “The Gay Science” or “Beyond Good and Evil” is more deserving.
Some lesser mentions… Erving Goffman is well-known enough that your site’s spell check knows to tell me that “Irving Goffman” deserves a “did-you-mispel-this” line under “Irving”. Maybe all you need on him is to read about the work he did, and the results he got–not to read his actual writing. Actually this 10-page article and his wikipedia page will do the job. Francis Fukuyama’s a one-trick pony, but a commonly referenced one. Hume is great, and so is Bertrand Russell, though I’m not sure anyone’s wanted to talk about them. Leo Strauss has been pressed into my hands by people very interested to get me to re-read classics with a more careful eye to noticing that most or even basically all classics were written to dodge a censor’s pen, so you have to read much more carefully for the real meaning than when reading, e.g., Thomas Paine.
I think it is hard to encapsulate what is great about Hemingway (novel: The Sun Also Rises and short story: Hills Like White Elephants); there’s something good there about how to bear up under private pain. I also think there’s something great–really, really great–in “Franny and Zooey”. Uh, the world is hard. Suddenly I also want to say “Catch-22” (but skip everything else by Heller) and Mother Night and Cat’s Cradle by Vonnegut (and all the rest is also good, albeit similar). But mostly I think you don’t need any of these, as long as you don’t get “So It Goes” tatooed on your neck without having read any Vonnegut, you can just prove you’ve read a hefty amount of some *other* respectable literature and whoever it is you’re talking to will soon not-so-grudgingly be quite impressed.
With Christians, the most important *by far* are C.S. Lewis, St. Augustine, St. Thomas Aquinas, and G.K. Chesterton. Lewis probably beats the others combined, in my experience. Huge bonus if you’ve read something other than “Mere Christianity”, the Narnia series, and the Screwtape Letters. I’ve made a concerted effort to read his whole oeuvre, and I’d say the biggest bang-for-the-buck comment to make about him is to say these things:
1. His personal favorite of his books was “Till We Have Faces.”
2. He reported that he did not enjoy writing “The Screwtape Letters” because he couldn’t put anything good in it–no joy, no forgiveness, no grace, no companionship, no real comedy, none of the good stuff.
3. The best book of his for modern audiences may be “The Abolition of Man”… and maybe just maybe it’s making an argument other than the deontological one. He wrote it explicitly as a defense of virtue even among atheists.
But all you need from Lewis to get through most parties is either Mere Christianity or The Screwtape Letters. Popehat has a non-Ken-White post, written as Screwtape, Screwtape Embraces the Internet that is great companion reading. A blog post trying to use any C.S. Lewis character except Aslan, the White Witch, or Screwtape is probably doomed to fail–even among Christians not enough will have read it for it to have salience.
It’s hard to go wrong with great plays or great biographies. Oscar Wilde’s plays are great, and The Picture of Dorian Gray was important to me as a young person, and whenever I want to be charmingly irrascible it stands me in great stead not as something to talk about, but something to channel. [aside: ditto P.G. Wodehouse] De Profundis is reportedly terrible and I’ve never, never encountered anyone who wanted to talk about it. Shaw is great. I’d love to know what specifically it was Shaw wrote/said that prompted Chesterton to (IIRC) disagree with Shaw by name about whether women should be encouraged in their tendency to see through all the complicated philosophies of men as just so much posturing. (Chesterton viewing Shaw as approving of that ‘seeing through’, and Chesterton tending to think that the complicated philosophies of men are load-bearing in some important respect, and not to be ignored, however inclined the gentler sex is to ‘see through’ all of it.)
In re wokeness and 2 dimensions: Probably doesn’t meet Scott’s specs, but there’s a bit in The Planiverse (a second visit to Flatland, with much more science and, as I recall, without the sexism) where the human who’s been in contact with a 2-dimensional world realizes he’s been thinking worse of 2-dimensional people merely because they’re two dimensional.
This might be sort of a cliche now, but it hit me as a surprise when I read the book in the 80s.
My favorites of C.S. Lewis’ work are A Grief Observed and Until We Have Faces; which are also his last, and most doubting, yet still permeated with faith.
Fans of Boswell may not be aware that he kept an account of his life, most of which has survived and been published. Not as readable as the memoirs of his contemporary Casanova and not as interesting an author, but still enjoyable as a first hand picture of a different world.
Boswell’s claim that he studied under an aged blind fencing master is too good to check, and all the better for it.
Out of Russian literature, the novel in verse Eugene Onegin is short, and easily readable. It is highly influential in Russia, with lots of references to it. Onegin has kind of become an adjective. All other books are much longer, so I would say in degree of influence to length that’s one of the best. Ruslan and Lyudmila is also very influential – and also short. Great way to familiarize with Russian folktales.
I cannot say which translation is best – I read it in Russian. But I would definitely say, don’t use Nabokov’s translation as anything other than commentary. Part of the big charm of the novel is that it is a novel in verse, and the rhythm, stanzas and the metaphorical language it uses. Nabokov tried translating the verse, said it was mathematically impossible to do literally correctly (which it is), and lambasted anyone who tried (not the nices guy ever, Nabokov).
Greetings from eastern Europe!
Solaris, Fables for Robots, The Futurological Congress – S. Lem
The Magician of Lublin – Isaac B. Singer
Red cavalry, Odessa Tales – Isaac Babel
The Captive Mind – Cz. Miłosz
Barbarian in the Garden, Still Life with Bridle – Zbigniew Herbert
Cinnamon Shops – Bruno Schulz
The Tenant – R. Topor
Travels with Herodotus, The Soccer War, Shah of Shahs – Ryszard Kapuściński
Zama – di Antonio
One Hundred Years of Solitude – Marquez
Conversation in the Cathedral – Llosa
Do you, by any chance, come from the tribe of Lechites? Cheers from Warsaw 😉
As for the books: I second reading Lem, who surely would be interesting for the folks around here. Lem discussed things like singularity at least a decade before Vernor Vinge: Vinge’s “The Coming Technological Singularity” was published 1993, whereas Lem wrote “Golem XIV” in 1981.
Ha, ha! Yep, that proud Winged Tribe, no other! I suppose that fact of reading this blog make me kind of magician, since I’m from Lublin;)
As for author You mentioned: Universe must have great sense of humor to give Jews and Poles their first true prophet in the person of Lem. 😀
Also, it would be fascinating to study how local culture had influenced his books. Recently I found several old jewish/polish/centraleuropean jokes mixed in his s-f narrations. Besides that, he alone allow to answer in satisfactory way to old question “did our country contribute to world culture?”
High-yield literature:
The Nausea, Sartre; Notes from the Underground, Dostoyevski; The Bell Jar, Plath; The Silent Cry, Ōe; your pick of any novel by Kawabata (I like The Old Capital);The Last Samurai, Helen DeWitt.
If you can complete even part of this list, you’ll understand the difference between genre lit (Harry Potter etc.) and “literary” lit, and what is it that we humanities types are always raving about, the Human Spirit and so on.
As a bonus, these stories are genuinely interesting and entertaining. They might feel a little difficult to “get” at first, in the same way that classical music or exotic cuisine feels weird at first. Just stick with it, re-read paragraphs that seem confusing, and quite soon you’ll find yourself having pleasure with them.
Once you get used to this kind of reading, try Chekov, Woolf, Raduan Nassar (I hope the translation is half as good, he does… things… with language that seem hard to translate), and poetry (The Iliad + Odyssey being the obligatory picks; it’s very important to read them in verse; ideally you should listen to them sung, but some weird cultural glitch of post-industrial society has made it hard for us to find poetry the way it was meant to be enjoyed, i.e. musically.)
About the industry I work in:
Adventures in the Screen Trade – William Goldman (film)
The Empty Space – Peter Brook (theatre)
Literature not already mentioned:
Jude the Obscure – Hardy
Howard’s End – Forster
The End of the Affair – Greene
Brideshead Revisited – Waugh
Breakfast at Tiffany’s – Capote
Lolita – Nabokov
Amadeus – Shafer
Any and all of Larkin’s poetry
Some books with American social history:
Ragged Dick by Horatio Alger. A Horatio Alger story actually by Horatio Alger.
The Jungle by Upton Sinclair. About the conditions in meatpacking factories in the early 20c.
Babbitt by Sinclair Lewis. About the breakdown of a Company Man.
Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller. Another Company Man breaking down.
A Traveler from Altruria by William Dean Howells. Socialist Utopian literature.
Kafka is pretty high-yield: The Metamorphosis (novella), In the Penal Colony (short story), The Trial (novel).
Some other random books with a high impressiveness to length ratio:
The Crying of Lot 49 by Thomas Pynchon. A postmodern detective story.
Illuminations by Walter Benjamin. Essays on literature, Kafka, Baudelaire, Brecht. Hannah Arendt writes the introduction.
Collected Stories by Robert Walser. Very short stories, somewhat like Kafka, but more innocent-seeming.
Shakespeare is immensely referenced and great fun, and comes in chunks much shorter than novels, but not everyone enjoys reading plays rather than watching them.
It does depend on the company you are in; for general social chit-chat of a mildly cultured nature, I imagine your best bet is a quick trawl through the New York Times best seller list for non-fiction (I imagine some combination of pop-psychology, pop-science, or pop-history is currently the book in vogue, though right now the soul-searching ‘trawl through the heart of America to see where it all went wrong’ political hand-wringing volume seems to be also popular ).
I’m going to be very cynical here and say that I don’t think you need necessarily read the latest work en vogue to be able to have a bluffer’s conversation about it, just a quick skim and read the reviews to see what are the talking points.
For different contexts, e.g. the likes of us on here who do read Old Books by Dead White Males, it’s probably different 🙂
In no particular order, and you may already have read these:
– The Divine Comedy. (What a surprise, sez you). All of it, not just the Inferno. In fact, if you can only face one book of it, skip the Inferno, leave the Paradiso aside, and go straight to the Purgatorio. There are decent translations out there in both poetry and prose, what one you pick will be the one that appeals to your own tastes (I’m constantly banging on here about the Hollander translation which I think did an excellent job, but there are other good ones).
– Suetonius’ The Lives of the Twelve Caesars. A good gossipy read, very much subject to the author’s prejudices (and/or the prejudices of the audience he was keeping an eye to as he wrote). A social diarist’s gossip column crossed with a historian.
– Journey to the West. A Classic of Chinese literature. Again, plenty of translations out there, and you may want to get an abridged one as a lot of the second half of the book is very repetitious; Tripitaka is kidnapped by yet another demon that wants to eat him as the rumour is that eating the flesh of such a pious priest will confer immortality; Monkey has to rescue him; generally this is done by him showing up going “I’m the Monkey King, surrender now or I’ll have the tedious task of slaughtering you all”; they don’t; he slaughters them all; rinse and repeat. The first half is definitely the best, and Sun Wukong is a very appealing character and my second favourite monkey god.
– Dream of Red Mansions/Dream of the Red Chamber/Story of the Stone. Another Classic of Chinese literature, and available in translation. Again, you might want an abridged version. Combination of mythological/metaphysical fable or parable with gossipy tale of high status Chinese household and its ultimate downfall. A memoir by an aristocrat who has come down in the world, lamenting the fall of the elegant days of yore (but carefully tempering it not to appear critical of any Imperial – or even more importantly, the court eunuchs – authority).
– The Ramayana and the Mahabharata. Classics of Indian literature and mythology. Only translations in English I’ve found are 19th century ones which need to be approached by the reader as though on safari through the dense jungle, machete in hand hacking away. Easiest way is to cheat and watch a TV serial instead, which will give you the main points. Ramayana contains Hanuman, who is my first favourite monkey god and an absolute sweetheart, I love him to bits.
No-one is ever going to ask you this, but sticking up for my own nation – the Táin Bó Cúalgne 😀 (Though it is just barely possible someone somewhere might mention Cú Chulainn, in which case this gives you his background).
EDIT: I was forgetting! An oldie now, since it was published in 2000, but Jacques Barzun’s From Dawn to Decadence is great fun, wonderfully gloomy in an Eeyorish type of way and thus very amusing if you have the kind of sense of humour that is amused by long lists of how we’re all going to hell in a handbasket in these degenerate days (all the way back in 2000, God knows what he’d make of 2018), an amazing display of erudition, very good at giving the Continental view of things over the usual English and American philosophy/history we all know, and an absolute door-stopper of a book (if you ever need to bash someone over the head with a blunt instrument, the hardback of this will do very nicely, provided you can lift it that high).
Personal favourite, but probably nigh-impossible to find easily now: Cephas Goldsworthy’s The Satyr, his biography of Lord Rochester. Hobbyhorses being ridden wildly off in all directions, as some reviews (when they bothered to review the actual book rather than give a ‘greatest hits’ of Rochester’s life) pointed out; Goldsworthy is, if not an atheist, at least not at all approving of organised religion and casts a lot of doubt on Rochester’s supposed deathbed repentance. Starts off with a bang and keeps on going, maybe not the best historically but an enjoyable read.
Or you could just read Rochester’s Satyr.
Oh, you should do that anyway, though it’s a little sour. But Signior Dildo is just funny (if a little catty about some well-known names of the day) 🙂
What’s your favourite monkey god?
Definitely Hanuman, as I said 🙂
I liked Dorothy Sayers’ version of the Paradiso. If I ever build a space station it will be named The Rose of the Empyrean.
Start with the Greeks. The Iliad, Herodotus, Thucydides. I assume you’ve read the philosophy stuff already.
The Tao Te Ching.
https://en.wikisource.org/wiki/Tao_Te_Ching
One of the two most important works of Taoist philosophy. Quite short and readable. Much more of a philosophical than a religious text. Some themes should be oddly familiar to readers of War and Peace.
Seems to me that different translations of Tao Te Ching are wildly different from each other, so if one does not impress you at the beginning, give a chance to another.
I think we’re getting off the track of “what Big Name Books can I casually name-drop at dinner party conversation?” but this topic is so delightful, I don’t mind digressions and divarcations.
If we’re going for the Tao Te Ching, I’d also recommend the Ascent of Mount Carmel – the poem around which and upon which the entire spiritual guide is constructed. You don’t need to read the rest of the book, but if you’ve ever heard the line “casting my cares among the lilies” and wanted to know where it came from? Also an influence on Eliot’s Four Quartets.
While we’re throwing in poetry – yes, Yeats, Eliot and Auden. Pound as well, for his Cantos, even though he’s what the young people nowadays call “problematic” for his Fascism (the real thing, not the term so lightly tossed about today).
If you are going for obscure Spanish Catholic mystics, why not choose one that is not a White Dead Man?
I find that Saint Theresa of Jesus is a great poet, even if you read it as an atheist. Her love of God sometimes feels very carnal, and her poetry is also very profound. “I live not within myself” is my personal favourite. And, you know, she started the movement St John followed.
And if you are going for Catholic saints, why not go for the Spiritual Exercises of Ignatius of Loyola? It’s not poetry, but it was really influential.
why not choose one that is not a White Dead Man?
Ah, sister. Do we dispute the petals of the White Rose?
It’s not poetry, but it was really influential.
Because I am going for poetry, not spiritual exercises. This is not a contest in who is the more influential! This is about language, beauty, and inspiration!
I think we are talking about different Theresas. If I understand correctly, you are referring to this one, while I am referring to this one*. The French St. Theresa’s poetry is also beautiful, though, from the samples I have found online.
My favourite of St. Theresa of Avila’s poem is this one. This one is even shorter, but really spiritual.
*I think I made a spelling mistake. The Spanish St Teresa is without an h. The other one is French.
The Tao Te Ching itself isn’t that name-droppable, but the concepts within are.
Just this evening I mentioned the whole ‘carving reality at the joints’ thing, which comes from a Taoist proverb.
‘Zhuangzi and the butterfly’ is also pithy and deep enough to sound wise mentioning.
A meta-suggestion with a focus on appearing cultured: sensible thing might be to read (and read about) a lesser-known work by a well-known author. So while you know the basics of Paradise Lost by other people talking about it and so can bluff it, you’ve read Samson Agonistes. Or some of the Shakespeare nobody really reads.
In my experience, if you know something really random/obscure people assume you know the rest too.
Or some of the Shakespeare nobody really reads.
Pericles, Prince of Tyre if you want to be trendily obscure; Titus Andronicus if you want the early ‘imitating the gore-hound stuff that was popular’ starting off playwright – and the pun that still works and is understandable, four hundred years later (when the empress has just delivered her baby, unmistakably the offspring not of the emperor but of Aaron the Moor):
That was used as a joke in an old 80s sitcom that I can’t remember the name of. A decidedly uncultured character wants to convince a woman he’s interested in that he’s educated and so starts reading Shakespeare. When his friend asks which play he’s reading he says “Coriolanus” , and then adds proudly “No one reads that one!”.
Hey – I somewhat enjoyed the random modern remake!
My sister had to do that one for her Leaving Cert and to this day she’s never forgiven the Irish educational system 🙂
(I was luckier; being two years older, we did the cycle of Julius Caesar for the Inter Cert and Hamlet for the Leaving Cert).
The Tom Hiddleston version seems to have been well-received, as well.
Well, what does Cole Porter say about this?
The girls today in society go for classical poetry
So to win their hearts one must quote with ease
Aeschylus ans Euripides
One must know Homer, and believe me, eau
Sophocles, also Sappho-ho
Unless you know Shelley and Keats and Pope
Dainty Debbies will call you a dope
But the poet of them all
Who will start ’em simply ravin’
Is the poet people call
The Bard of Stratford on Avon
[…]
Just declaim a few lines from Othella
And they’ll think you’re a hell of a fella
If your blonde won’t respond when you flatter ‘er
Tell her what Tony told Cleopatterer
[…]
With the wife of the British ambassida
Try a crack out of “Troilus and Cressida”
[…]
If you can’t be a ham and do Hamlet
They will not give a damn or a damlet
Just recite an occasional sonnet
And your lap’ll have honey upon it
Best thing i’ve read all day. Thankyou!
you skipped the coriolanus line though!
“… If she says she won’t buy it or like it
Make her tike it, what’s more As You Like It
If she says your behavior is heinous
Kick her right in the Coriolanus
… “
Really quite incredible that writing at this level was, at one time, the main stream of pop music. Just amazing.
“Pop music is dumb nowadays!” is a perennial cliche, but it’s hard to read things like this and not feel like we’ve lost something.
For philosophy of science, Heisenberg’s Physics and Philosophy is impressive relative to the investment required. Lucretius ‘On the Nature of Things’ doesn’t come up that much, but it’s fun to know an early atomist/greek natural philosopher that wasn’t completely wrong about everything.
For literature, Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam is super short and enjoyable. Similarly Borges. “The Time Regulation Institute” by Tanpinar probably won’t come up on it’s own, but it’s great, and you can always use it to respond to people talking about Orhan Pamuk.
I very highly recommend the two books by the late Robert M. Pirsig, “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance: An Inquiry into Values” (1974) and “Lila: An Inquiry into Morals” (1991). Two philosophical novels with enormous depth and reach, and both highly original, while at the same time connected to important philosophical works of both Western and Eastern tradition. (Also about insanity /mental illness.)
Jane Austen’s novels are pleasant and easy enough to read, and are widely considered important literature. (I noticed while reading them that I was using my SF-reading skills–inferring the rules and assumptions of this foreign world in which they live and accepting their worldview while still occasionally thinking “no, don’t talk to the local doctors, they’re all quacks!”) There are also a lot of pop-culture references to them (Bridget Jones, Clueless), and film/TV versions of most or all of them that are pretty decent, if that’s your thing.
I read some of Dumas’ works (The Three Musketeers, The Man in the Iron Mask, The Count of Monte Cristo) when I was in high school (or maybe early college), and felt like I was totally beating the system–getting social credit for reading Great Literature while I was actually reading these rather trashy romps through French society dodging outraged husbands and plots by Richleau.
Cyrano de Bergerac is referenced everywhere (to the point of invoking the “Hamlet is Derivative” trope), and is a quick, fun read. (I don’t remember what translation I read.) Similarly, Frankenstein was a quick, fun read.
Will future generations read 50 Shades of Grey as Literature?
We read 19th century popular trash and 16-17th century fart jokes, so why not?
Hard to say. There have been wildly popular novels that sank without a ripple after the fad died — there was a time when every literate household in America had a copy of Pilgrim’s Progress, for example, and who do you know that’s read it now? But there were others that are still read today. Not sure what makes the difference, except that I don’t think it’s quality.
And there are books that no-one read at the time, or for decades afterwards, which are now regarded as classics, like Moby-Dick.
I think Harry Potter has a better chance. Or Elena Ferrante.
Agreed. What’s the old line that all the “best” popular music as selected by critics just happens to be the music that baby boomers loved in their teenage years?
The millennial generation is going to declare Harry Potter a classic and there’s nothing any of us can do to stop it. Once they have full control of the media it’ll be ridiculous.
The prospects for 50 Shades are much bleaker, because it’s audience already skews older and is exclusively female.
Of the people who have already commented – I would particularly agree with:
Kafka – Metamorphosis and The Judgment
Heart of Darkness (alternatively you can just watch the movie Apocalypse Now)
Shakespeare
I would add the following that I haven’t seen mentioned:
Marcus Aurelius – Meditations
Sun Tzu – Art of War
Camus, The Plague and The Myth of Sisyphus. Readable humanism.
Stanislaw Lem, Imaginary Magnitude. Very clever ideas in the shorter stories and a very readable treatise on his philosophy in the longer stuff.
Karl Popper, The Open Society and its Enemies. Also James Burnham, The Machiavellians.
Nabokov, Pale Fire. Much more fun than Lolita, which bogs down halfway through.
Chandler, The Long Goodbye. The archetypal noir novel, pretty much universally thought of as Chandler’s best.
Surprised you didn’t mention The Stranger by Camus, I see that recommended a lot in rationalist-adjacent circles. I read it, and while it didn’t speak to me like it seems to for a lot of similar depressed loners, I still enjoyed it a lot.
Seconding Pale Fire. I enjoyed it as a novel, loved the way it messes with your head, wrote a sonnet in response because I felt like it … and I also enjoy it as a way to not talk about Lolita. Nothing like “I haven’t read it, but I’ve read Pale Fire, it was so cool the way Nabokov played with the narration, don’t you think?” to separate the people who like literature from the people who just wanted to be edgy.
Frequently come up and are impressive depend heavily on the who. There are few books that are impressive to everyone, and those that are tend to be so well known a lot of people read them (and so they cease to become as impressive). This is true even within the Anglo-American tradition. Literature tends to ‘belong’ to groups, to such an extent that I often find literature is useful as a tribal shibboleth. (Well, if he can actually intelligently discuss the wieszcze he can’t completely be one of those ignorant foreigners.)
A favorite of mine, although I’m not sure if it works for the thread purpose, is Casanova’s Memoirs. An extended first person account of 18th century Europe from London to Moscow, servants to sovereigns.
Slightly sarcastic, but useful answer: How to Talk About Books you Haven’t Read by Pierre Bayard is a short, entertaining book about the (relative) irrelevancy of actually having read many of the books various intellectuals claim to have read cover to cover.
Honest answer: I agree with some of the other folks saying that reading these books individually with the idea of ‘yielding’ from them is probably the wrong approach — I think it is necessary to start with the question: ‘why have these works survived?’ and my best guess at an answer is not exclusively in their usefulness, but in their ‘artfulness’ or ‘sublimity’ or ‘beauty’ or whatever word you want to use to talk about fuzzy stuff. With that in mind, I’d suggest starting or reading selections of as many of the works as possible, and sticking with the ones that grab you, rather than tactically trying to derive which will be most useful — different books mean very different things to different people. I’d suggest Bauer’s Well Educated Mind as a list from which to pull potential books from, in the Western tradition. Not sure if similar lists exist for others.
One other thing: I’d argue towards a semi-chronological reading, simply because these books are in conversation in a major way — most of the authors of ‘great books’ were exceedingly well read (and largely lived in times when it was possible to have read ‘everything’ and did so), and so, e.g. I think reading Dante without having read the New Testament, is going to be much ‘lower yield’ than reading the New Testament first.
I have a recommendation that I think meets the goal, but not the criterion.
Dorothy Sayer’s books on Christianity do a good job of summarizing clearly a lot of key points that aren’t original, but they are much easier to read than Aquinas, and much more clear and direct than Chesterton, and more in-depth than Lewis. So, I recommend them highly. And they read really well–she was a professional novelist, and it shows. I prefer Creed or Chaos, but The Mind of the Maker is incredibly worth reading, and it’s available online so you can see if it’s the kind of thing you like before buying a copy.
The Mind of the Maker
A good excerpt from Creed or Chaos is at the link.
I can’t tell from this whether she had read “The Village that Voted the Earth was Flat” or just seen the title. It isn’t a story about people believing that the world is flat.
I quite enjoyed Machiavelli’s The Prince. And Chesterton is always worth reading, if only for sheer joy in the language. It has been years since I read it, but I still look back fondly on The Man Who Was Thursday, although I do now know whether you would consider that “high-yield.”
Progress and Poverty by Henry George.
Focusing on short, influential and commonly referenced:
1) John Donne “Devotions upon Emergent Occasions” – find out what “no man is an island” actually means
2) Ernest Hemingway “The Old Man and the Sea” – one of the most defining works on masculinity in the modern age.
3) Veblen’s – “Theory of the Leisure Class” – one of the most accurate and predictive economic texts with a concept (conspicuous consumption) which is frequently relevant
Veblen reaches much the same typology as the authors reviewed in Staying Classy. Veblen’s other stuff is not as good.
But absolutely I found it very curious that Staying Classy had three other authors who’d reached something that looked somewhat like Veblen’s typology, while apparently independent.
In the ultra-short-classic category, it’s tough to better Rita Dove’s poetry:
Setting forth homologous ideas, three centuries earlier, is Baruch Spinoza’s ultra-short Tractatus de Intellectus Emendatione (Treatise on the Emendation of the Intellect, circa 1661).
Similarly homologous are the ideas in Wendell Berry’s ultra-short essay Two Minds (2002)
Finally, readers of SSC who are fond of Mark Twain, are directed to Annie Proulx’ warmly sympathetic and gently hilarious retelling of Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, in Proulx’ novel That Old Ace in the Hole (2002).
In a nutshell, Proulx’ That Old Ace in the Hole is the story of young Bob Dollar’s struggles to avoid being “sold down the river” by rationalized global capitalism; struggles that hilariously teach the same lessons that the earlier works of Spinoza, Twain, Dove, and Berry — and many more freethinking authors of a Radically Enlightened temperament — have variously sought to convey.
To quote Wendell Berry’s essay “Writer and Region” (1987) on the subject of Twain’s Huckleberry Finn
In Huck’s story, viewed through Berry’s radically enlightened lens, we perceive the value of rationality … of a rationality that guides, and gives voice, and provides structure to our sympathetically cathartic appreciations … to our sharing of Rita Dove’s wonder in the face of geometry … to Spinoza’s conatus … to the struggles of youngsters like Huck and Bob … and overall, to our urgent, shared, human need “to flow, to move outward”.
Go away, John.
Reading the first third of that comment before my Sidles detector started to whine is a minute of my life I’ll never get back.
I could be wrong, but AFAICT “readable/fun” and “Cultures” are practically antonyms. The Great Books are not supposed to be read, but rather studied and investigated. Just as you wouldn’t skim a math book for fun without doing any exercises or following along with any of the proofs, you shouldn’t read a Great Book for pure entertainment. You are supposed to analyze it, familiarize yourself with the cultural milieu of its setting, and thus learn the deep philosophical and/or moral truths it is designed to impart.
In other words, Great Books are much more akin to textbooks than to light fiction.
This is what your high school English teacher will tell you, but I have my doubts. I don’t know any serious readers that don’t do it for pleasure, whether they’re reading litfic or SF or Fifty Shades of Gray.
No, my high school English teacher told me that all the Great Books are wonderful and amazing and super exciting. I made my conclusion (above) after investigating such claims.
But don’t get the wrong idea, I’m not saying that the Great Books are somehow “bad”. They’re not entertainment, but then, neither is your high school Calculus textbook. Does that mean that you should shun it, and read SF instead ? No, obviously not.
A undoubted exception to the proposition that “high culture ain’t fun” are the justly celebrated Aubrey-Maturin novels of Patrick O’Brian.
Read as ripping yarns of intrigue, romance, and adventure, O’Brian’s novels can’t be beat. Yet simultaneously, pretty much any given episode, in any of O’Brian’s novels, composes an historically accurate, in-depth account of (e.g.) the radical-versus-moderate Enlightenment, and/or the politics of the British Empire, and/or the evolution of modern medical practice, and/or the early roots of modern evolutionary science (etc.).
When we compare (for example) O’Brian’s character Sir Joseph Blaine with the historical personage of Sir Joseph Banks we find plenty of similarities. And yet, even with zero appreciation of the historical context that O’Brian so scrupulously respects, O’Brian’s tales move along pretty darn entrancingly. 🙂
————
PS: the lecture collection Professor Borges: a course on English literature opens further doors to literary appreciation.
Hence, to better appreciate Tolkien, read Borges! 🙂
Generally speaking, both in literature and in critical analysis of literature, what matters most are the “best” works … and it is inherent in the nature of literature, for the “greatest” literary works to be most brightly illuminated by the “greatest” critical analyses of those works, such that appreciation of the critiques, greatly enhances appreciation of the works, and vice versa. This back-and-forth discourse is what culturally distinguishes “great literature” from just plain “stories”.
I deeply enjoy Aubrey/Maturin, but be aware that some people find them frustrating. I like to put it as: O’Brien knows just about everything about the era, and does not give a fuck if you can keep up. There will be long passages about sailing, and about British marriage politics, and social class indicators, none of which will be explained–you can figure it out on your own or you can sink.
I enjoy that–though I’d be very happy if someone released an annotated edition with 10+ footnotes/page explaining all the references–but some people don’t. And I can see why. The one I just finished had a major scene at a captain’s dinner party aboard ship during which two people start an extended Latin pun contest. Untranslated. If that doesn’t sound fun, don’t read them.
I really dislike it when authors sprinkle different languages in their books, especially if it is for no good reason, to show of their erudition. It was really the only dislike I had for ‘Max Havelaar: Or the Coffee Auctions of the Dutch Trading Company*,’ a polemic against the Dutch colony of the Dutch Indies.
That is actually a book that some people here may like, as it in a way reminds me of War and Peace (published 9 years after Max Havelaar), combining both fictional narratives of people, with non-fictional descriptions (of the colonial system). In other ways, it is more like Uncle Tom’s Cabin, a polemic against an unjust system.
D.H. Lawrence really liked it and wrote a foreword for it.
* The subtitle is ironic
Yeah, the top three I thought of are partially covered by others:
1. “The Count of Monte Cristo” is my personal favorite (and the Three Musketeers, but the Count is better, get the unabridged Penguin Classics translation, not any of the abridged versions!)
2. “Art of War” by Sun Tzu is one you have to read (and study) if you haven’t already.
3. “Collected works of Shakespeare” (mentioned elsewhere) which you could also consume as movies/plays if you have the time
Not as likely to be well known and probably only brought up in your conversation circles if you bring them up honorable mentions you would learn from:
1. Thomas Sowell’s Conquest and Cultures: An International History (and the companion books “Race and Culture” and “Migrations and Cultures”, but Conquest is the best one to me)
2. “Economics in One Lesson” by Hazlitt
3. “The Law” by Bastiat.
3. Something by Hayek (Road to Serfdom, or The Fatal Conceit) or Mises (Human Action, perhaps), if only to see what it looks like when someone correctly predicts the outcome of a grand social experiment and is mostly ignored by those conducting it.
Less classically minded, but very beneficial:
1. Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change” You’ll find this quoted everywhere and much of the management/self-help industry using it as a basis going forward. Supports the field sort of like “Thinking, Fast and Slow” does for behavioral economics or like a modern Dale Carnegie book (both of which you could also read if you haven’t).
2. “Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter” by Wiseman and McKeown. Explains way more about effective people management than anything else out there. One side effect is that you’ll get a lot better at managing groups. Another is that you’ll start to really notice when people are doing it wrong, diminishing others who work with/for them, sort of like once you can hear music better, badly played/sung music sounds worse to you.
In terms of things to watch you may not have (if you’re younger), you can’t go much wrong with Monty Python shows and movies for sheer intellectual comedy entertainment.
For all your criteria, The (Anti-)Federalist Papers fit better than anything else I can personally recommend that you might not have considered.
They are relevant to any topic involving the history or government of the United States, especially relating to the Constitution.
It’s impressive because many people know about them but few have actually read them.
They were published in the newspaper. This means that each run of essays had to stand on its own and be approachable for the common man. The downside to this is they start to feel very repetitive if you read them all.
What I think they most bring to the table that can’t be captured in a one page summary is how the Founding Fathers thought about the gravity of designing a new country, the breadth of ideas and examples that were around at the time, and the incredible detail of all the nuts and bolts of designing a country.
Bhagavad Gita is short and worthwhile. I liked Stephen Mitchell’s translation. Also, Oppenheimer’s quote just scratches the surface; the surrounding several pages are all quite evocative in the context of nuclear weapons.
Neil Gaiman just came out with his rendition of the Norse myths. I haven’t read anything to compare it to, but I enjoyed it, and he seemed to be serious about authenticity.
I’ll second the endorsement of Dante and Vonnegut.
I don’t think this book is particularly famous, but “Structures, or Why Things Don’t Fall Down” was recommended by Elon Musk, and is a very enjoyable layperson’s introduction to mechanical engineering, ranging from greek arches to bird feathers to animal arteries.
Also, someone here a long time ago recommended Impro by Keith Johnstone as a book about improvisational theater that’s insightful far beyond theater. I agree, and also it got me into improv which is one of the best things that’s ever happened to me. I now see the world as consisting of two kinds of people: improv and scripted, who have almost completely non-overlapping approaches to things like dance, music, and even engineering.
A good heuristic for finding great books might be to look at the list of Nobel Prize in Literature awards: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Nobel_laureates_in_Literature
Some great books from that list that I’d like to especially recommend:
“Steppenwolf” – Hermann Hesse
“The Plague” – Albert Camus
“The grapes of wrath” – John Steinbeck
“One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich” – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
“The Lost Honour of Katharina Blum” – Heinrich Böll
“Never let me go” – Kazuo Ishiguro
I think that of these books, “The Plague” gives the biggest conversational return on page read.
Lots of people suggesting their favorites, but not necessarily books that are a good fit for Scott’s prompt. One that hasn’t been mentioned that’s fun, full of cultural dividends, and not a Russian novel (sorry Bros. Karamazov, but as much as I love you you’re too long to make this list):
Dracula
I’d also add a couple other quick reads, such as:
Candide
Ender’s Game (classic for SF)
Art of war – sun tzu
Tractatus Logico-Philosophicus – Wittgenstein
Tao te ching (and compare to above, makes far more sense to me as a result)
On certainty, blue and brown books – Wittgenstein
True believer – Eric hoffer (Hillary Clinton’s favorite book!)
Anna karenina or war and peace- Tolstoy. Read Tolstoy for the characters. I think I understand people better because of his books. Usually Anna karenina is advised, but this crowd might actually not be annoyed by the hundreds of pages war and peace dedicates to describing logistics of the Russian army.
Paradise Lost – Milton. Don’t bother with the whole thing unless you really feel you must. At the very least books 1-4 & 9.
On the road – Jack Kerouac. Preferably the less edited version.
Beautiful losers – Leonard Cohen Not sure if it qualifies as significant enough but Leonard Cohen is amazing.
100 years of solitude – Gabriel Garcia Marquez. I need to read this again taking notes, cause there are a lot of similarly named characters with similar slightly different personalities and it’s a challenge to keep track.
Various Icelandic sagas – comedy! Law! Murder! Where you learn such rules as “it’s not murder if you don’t kill them by surprise and you pay their family afterwards.”
History of Western philosophy – Bertrand Russell. People who study philosophy hate this book not because it’s bad but because Russell spends half of it trashing various philosophers. Found it quite fun to read given the intensity of the subject matter.
Decline and fall of the Roman empire – Gibbon. Historians hate these books. Obviously not short. It’s still amazing.
An enquiry concerning human understanding – Hume. Is/ought. Problem of induction. Hume is a god of philosophy.
We’ve got a 5-year-old autistic son who is pretty “high-functioning,” but not very verbal, so I can’t ask him this sort of thing yet, but I’m curious:
Those of you on the autism spectrum, were there things your parents did during your childhood that you really appreciated and/or really wish they’d done differently?
(I haven’t heard a lot from the perspective of adults looking back on their own childhoods, aside from the “ABA sometimes used to be terrible a few decades ago” types of accounts.)
I was very high-functioning (I can pass for extroverted), but the #1 thing I’d say is to be very, very careful about any kind of teasing. My family goes for banter, and that really messed me up even though I knew they didn’t mean much by it. And be careful about video games, I used them as an escape from a miserable and unfulfilling life for a ridiculously long time. Took me a while to kick that habit. My $0.02.
Thank you for this!
I’ve always been kinda stressed-out by teasing too, and although I was lucky to grow up in a family where there wasn’t a lot of it, I had always wondered whether I would have been able to handle it better if I’d been exposed to more of it growing up.
(The answer is quite possibly “nope,” heh)
Do you think the video games were actually making things worse? The way you describe it it sounds like the real problem was the miserable and unfulfilling life part.
I think the issue is that the short-term enjoyment of video games can reduce one’s time and motivation to work on making one’s life less miserable and more genuinely fulfilling.
As a child there’s not all that much one can do to make life more fulfilling. Provided the games aren’t interfering with school, I don’t they will do much harm, and may even do some good.
I agree with Robert Jones. I know other parents who insist on “educational” toys for their kids, and so they’ve got all these Melissa and Doug wooden toys that look neat and signal they’re the Good Kind of Parent, but the kids play with them for 20 minutes, get bored and lose the pieces. On the other hand, my 5 year old is rotating three dimensional mazes on Captain Toad Treasure Tracker on the Wii U and I think that exercises the old thinkin’ noodle a little more than banging on pieces of wood.
@Conrad Honcho – Captain Toad Treasure Tracker has been a big hit with us as well!
—
For our situation, our little guy loves anything and everything related to the Mario universe, so it’s actually been a decent jump-off point for helping him practice language: describing what’s going on in the game, asking for help, and taking turns.
Not gonna lie, he’ll also the Nintendo to just straight Chill Out, but it’s been nice to have something that he’s motivated to talk about.
I find it especially helps with numeracy. If you asked my kid to divide 20 by 5 he wouldn’t know what to do. But when he was watching me play Breath of the Wild on the Switch and saw I was going to buy arrows (in bundles of five), he asked how many I wanted, I said “20” and he said “so you’re going to buy four.”
My objection is not to the games per se; as a teenager, I tended to not so much enjoy games as use them to consume hours of life I didn’t want for any other purpose. Autistics love systems, and I dove into RPGs, dumping hour after hour into playing the same games over and over again just because my life was crap and I saw no way out. There were better things I could have done with that time.
@theredsheep – Yeah, sounds like it’ll be important to keep asking “what role is this activity playing in our lives” every so often, especially as he gets older.
Like you say, there’s a big difference between playing games for leisure and playing because you’re feeling powerless and/or miserable about other parts of your life and don’t know what else to do.
Eh, I don’t know.
I’ve reached the point where I feel like the “point” of everything I do in adult life is to free up more time for me to play video games.
On the one hand, philosophers might call that a miserable sort of existence. On the other hand, I feel like I’m much happier just seeing that as my life and accepting it than I was back when I was a wreck, searching for the ultimate existential meaning of my life and depressing over all the things I wasn’t accomplishing, didn’t have, etc.
Games are fun. Some people like them. Autistic people are especially prone to liking them. There are worse things to do with your life than maximize your time and ability to do things you like.
the #1 thing I’d say is to be very, very careful about any kind of teasing.
I’ll second this. I was absurdly sensitive as a kid. In particular, I squirmed horribly at sarcasm.
Another thing is socialising, which is a tricky balancing act. My parents pushed me into some social contact with my peers, and I think that was fortunate, because if I’d been left to my own devices I’d probably stayed alone all the time, never gotten any practice at talking to people, and ended up even more incapable of interacting with the rest of the human race than I did. At the same time, it wasn’t pleasant, and it would have been nice if my parents had shown any sign of understanding how very difficult it was for me to adjust to other people, and that I wasn’t just being difficult or selfish.
(then again, this was back in the 80s and my parents barely knew that autism was a thing that existed, so it might be a moot point today)
I partly disagree. My parents pushed me to socialise with other children, I hated it and I don’t think it was useful. Socialising with children isn’t good practice for socialising with adults, which is the skill you actually want.
As a child, I did want to interact with people – but only with adults. I mostly found other kids boring and uninteresting. I don’t think socializing with peers is that necessary. You also learn by socializing with adults. It is true that most adults are not interested in interacting with kids, but then let them find people that are interesting to them.
I wonder how much this is a consequence of autism, and how much of high IQ (I guess we can take that for granted for most SSC readers). Essentially, people of the same mental age are more fun to talk with than people of the same physical age.
Judging by this and other comments, people here on the spectrum are quite split on whether parents should push their autistic kids to socialize. I suspect this is in accordance with how innately introverted/extroverted each of us is, on a level independent of conditions such as autism which make socialization difficult. Parents should ideally push their kids to reach their full potential with respect to the level of social life they’ll ultimately want (which I acknowledge is a tough thing to evaluate as someone is growing up).
I really feel strongly about this because I know people of my generation who are autistic and yearning for an active social life but hid behind the internet and video games during their most formative years and thus grew up with a greater disadvantage than comes from autism alone. It’s easy to point the finger directly at autism in these cases, but to me that’s an indirect cause and the parents who passively let them spend all their free time alone do share some of the blame.
I consider my parents allowing pretty restricted access to the computer and constantly pushing me to go out with other people to be among the best parenting decisions they made with me. But that’s because I’m naturally quite an extroverted person whose happiness as an adult has largely been dependent on having the constant presence in my life of large social groups. Someone who truly prefers a more reclusive lifestyle, as part of their personality, deserves parents who are receptive to that and adjust their approach accordingly.
This is interesting.
Both of us parents are introverts, and the kiddo seems to be somewhere in the middle (happy to entertain himself, but looooves when we go to see his friends).
We’re hoping that we can at least help him acquire the language/skills to get by with his peers and grow the friendships that he has so far. So as an adult, if he wants to be more of a loner, it’s on his own terms and not because he just feels too anxious interacting with people.
There might be something to that. I don’t know if I’d call myself an extrovert, but I do feel a strong need for emotional connections and for feeling like I belong somewhere. I’ve heard a lot of autists who sound like they’d be perfectly fine if the rest of the human race just left a lifetime supply of canned goods and then disappeared, but that never made sense to me. I’ve always felt like people are significant insofar as they are significant to other people – if I have a thought and there’s no one who’s interested in listening to it, what was the point of me having it in the first place?
@Baeraad
Understanding? Becoming a better person in your own right, regardless of whether others recognize it?
I perceive no value in either of those things. I think because I don’t really trust my own mind – I might just think I understand something, and I’ll never know unless I get someone else to go over my reasoning and see if they can spot any errors in it. I’ve had entirely too many brilliant ideas that turned out to be completely off the mark because I had failed to account for a bunch of pesky factors that fell outside of my mental tunnel vision. :/
Also, my memory is crap when it comes to anything that I mentally mark as “not important” – which is how I instinctively mark every thought that didn’t end up having some sort of consequences in the real world. So whatever it was I thought I understood, I’ll probably end up forgetting it anyway if I don’t get to solidify it by at least talking to someone about it.
Like Baeraad, I’ll second the comment about teasing. I remember being especially sensitive to it too, as a kid. I don’t think I’m autistic, but I don’t think someone needs to be in order to respond poorly to teasing, and I think someone who’s autistic could easily be even more sensitive to it.
That said, people tease, and eventually an autist will meet them, and have to deal with them, so as a parent, I think you’ll need to prepare your son. I don’t know exactly how, but I know that I’d start by calling it out explicitly. I’d even make it a game. The rules could be:
1. you (the son) score a point if you can say “I think you’re teasing me” and be right, but you lose a point if you’re not
2. you score two points if you can play along with the teasing without calling it out
3. you score two points if you can tease me and I don’t realize it after about fifteen seconds
4. the game is always being played
The key, IMO, to teasing that throws off autists and adjacents is that they’re having to deal with someone who isn’t saying what they mean. Moreover, they’re enjoying it. They’re enjoying fooling the autist, who would really prefer everyone says what they mean and save everyone else a great deal of time. The autist needs to understand how teasing and fooling other people can be fun. And since it can be fun, it becomes useful to know how it’s done, and how to detect it.
misplaced comment deleted.
I have some thoughts here, but not sure exactly what to say. I know my parents did a lot of things I didn’t like but I really don’t know what the counterfactuals would look like.
Nagging comment deleted in turn.
It’s not a bad idea to just give your experiences just so the OP gets a good feel for the diversity of experience, etc. ASD covers a loooot of ground.
A couple of things my parents and other caring adults did that I remember very fondly and now try, very imperfectly, to do with my son:
1. Treating my elaborate rule-bound fantasy constructions with at least apparent respect and appreciation. At one point my dad had T-shirts made up for my family members listing the government posts I had carefully assigned them in my fantasy nation, and my delight at this is one of my more vivid childhood memories.
2. Marking off safe spaces where I could indulge in repetitive behavior without bothering others or endangering or unduly embarrassing myself. I recall an elementary teacher who put tape on the classroom floor to delineate a zone within which I could pace around in circles as much as I liked.
I like these! #1 sounds like good parenting advice all around, even with a kid who isn’t on the spectrum but has a good imagination.
Not pressuring to interact with age peers was a great one. People all around me were pressuring me about playing with other kids. Especially teachers, although that was probably mostly to get rid of me. Let him interact with adults if he chooses to – at least he will be interacting with somebody, even if adult – child interactions are qualitatively different from peer interactions.
Fully agree.
Big +1 to this. As an elementary school aged child, interactions with adults and even teenagers were much much more fulfilling and much easier than age-mate interactions, and I learned an enormous amount from them and sought them out at every opportunity; I would have been truly socially disabled had I been rebuffed and limited to age-mate interactions.
And, if you think about it, being forced to interact with age-peers is an unnatural invention that came with schools. In a family, you would interact with brothers and sisters, cousins, parents, grandparents, of different ages. Few of them would be exactly the same age as you – so you could interact with somebody who is closer to you developmentally.
No formal diagnosis so no idea if I am “on the spectrum” (have very strong suspicions about family background) but one thing I would say is: be careful of literalism. It’s only recently that I’ve realised how incredibly literal-minded I was as a child, and how I took things literally that weren’t meant to be taken that way. Made for a divergence between me and other children when interacting/socialising.
So maybe just keep an eye out for using figurative language and explaining what you are doing and what that really means, and not to take everything as meaning absolutely literal.
Ha, I’ve been catching myself at that, especially lately as he’s starting to pick up more language and we can alllmost have real conversations. 🙂
My parents supplied me with lots of toys that allowed me to improve my mechanical abilities. From stuff like erector sets, to model airplanes, random build projects, hand tools, basic pulley sets and other simple machine etc. These were things that I could mess with alone, and quickly turned as a way to escape from the stresses of socializing. It would have been nice if there were basic electronics involved there as well, but I suspect that they were worried I would ask for help with something.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to settle Antarctica. The UN invites proposals to form a new nation spanning the entire continent and to incorporate this state into the regular community of nations. Your proposal should address what people will move to the continent; what combination of resource extraction, industry, agriculture, and service work will support them; how they will be governed; how the security of the state will be provided for; and how the entire enterprise will be financed.
Yikes. The coldest place on Earth, no rainfall, no arable land, and you want to talk about agriculture? Call Mark Watney, because this is only marginally better than trying to grow crops on Mars.
As for other natural resources, Antarctica apparently has some rare metals and hydrocarbons, but not in economic quantities. Still, if the UN wants us to be there, we may as well grab what we can get. Other industries are going to be limited – anything you can build there would probably be more affordably built somewhere else. Wikipedia also says that there are some offshore fisheries which we could put to use feeding our colonists.
The last resource we might find useful is wind power – Antarctica has strong katabatic winds and apparently a number of research stations have wind farms to reduce their fuel needs. Getting some renewable power plants up and running will be very important – it’s hard to call yourself an independent colony when you need shipments of diesel from the mainland to survive. (We could also go nuclear – McMurdo used to have a nuclear reactor – but I think that might be a bit much for the UN to accept).
Probably your first step is to take McMurdo Station and expand it a bunch, because that’s the biggest permanent settlement we have right now.
EDIT: Apparently my quip about growing crops on Mars was closer to the truth than I thought – there’s a research project to grow vegetables in Antarctica as practice for growing crops in outer space!
Does anyone know if penguins are delicious?
Of course the internet has an answer.
I don’t like where you’re going with this, dood.
No offense, but if playing Disgaea has taught me anything, it’s that Prinnies are very expendable.
Nornagest is racist against Disgaeans?
I know that the whites of their eggs are clear when hard-boiled.
Gentoo penguin eggs are still eaten on the Falkland Islands, though harvesting is now limited and the export of penguins or their eggs is banned. Jackass penguin eggs used to be available in South Africa until the 1950s or 60s, and apparently tasted very fishy.
It might be useful to crib some notes from Iceland. Cheap energy — wind in this case — means aluminum smelting is a viable industry. Also, given the sheer size of Antarctica, I expect some mineable minerals would turn up. And of course if Antarctica is a sovereign nation, it gets control of its 200 nm Exclusive Economic Zone, which will matter for fishing.
Sorry, this is a terrible idea. Antarctica may have lots of steady wind, but the turbines would have to be anchored in the bedrock beneath the ice. Oh, and that ice flows, so good luck getting those pylons to withstand the pressure. And good luck finding cheap labor for the installation and the necessary maintenance. But that complete unworkability isn’t even the worst part of your idea. That would go to the suggestion that dirty humans should make a city on this very ecologically sensitive continent. That makes sense neither for the people nor the continent.
Yeah, wind energy won’t be cheap, it’s just more practical than other renewables and I think not being completely dependent on foreign oil is a good start to independence. Antarctica is still a very hostile environment.
Contrary to what you always see on nature shows, there not all of Antarctica is covered in massive ice flows. in some areas you can build right on the ground. Here is a good webpage about the McMurdo wind farm where you can see they’re not having to deal with building on ice.
That’s not to say that wind is the perfect solution, however. Like that page points out, getting materials to Antarctica is difficult. Scott base is relatively accessible, considering for Antarctica, and you’ve still got roughly 3 weeks a year where you can ship in bulk parts, like those needed for wind farms.
Another concern is that these kinds of katabatic winds can be, well, dramatic. I’ve seen 8 hour stretches where the winds jumped from 15 knots (good for power generation) to over 170 (not even slightly). The weather changes so often and so dramatically that I wouldn’t try to rely on it for economic viability.
Another concern is that these kinds of katabatic winds can be, well, dramatic. I’ve seen 8 hour stretches where the winds jumped from 15 knots (good for power generation) to over 170 (not even slightly).
For reference: a cat-5 hurricane is 120+ knots. So, like, whoa.
Now I’m wondering how one might efficiently harness swiftly changing winds like that. I keep imagining some sort of variable transmission system, like in the drive train of a car.
@Now I’m wondering how one might efficiently harness swiftly changing winds like that. I keep imagining some sort of variable transmission system, like in the drive train of a car-
Yes, but in the blades. Have to feather the blades or they tear off anyway, so let high winds spin the hubs and stems of blades at high speeds, then extend for slow winds.
I don’t know if you could make an industry out of it, but scientific research seems to be doing quite well in Antarctica (and with what seems a lot of infrastructure, so they seem to be improving on that front).
Instead of resource extraction, how about an industrial focus on waste management? China is scaling back the amount of waste it is prepared to accept, so this is an area where a new nation could find a niche. The cold temperatures and geological stability (or am I mistaken on that count?) mean that landfills and even nuclear waste repositories could be built with low risk of spreading contamination. Maybe carbon sequestration as well.
If the technical challenges can be solved, you could also tow icebergs to Cape Town or Jeddah for a tidy profit.
What purpose is to be served by this?
If the idea is to e.g. have a remnant human population left over to repopulate the Earth after the AI Fooms and Transcends and leaves a barren wasteland, that’s going to argue for digging through a couple kilometers of ice, depositing colonists with lots of gear and a closed-ecology life support system and nuclear reactors and lots and lots of uranium, then filling up the hole and destroying all record that you ever thought of this. Which is an interesting idea, and possibly doable, and I kind of want Neal Stephenson to write that missing section of Seveneves. But the bottom line is, you can’t define the architecture until you know the mission.
If it’s just to have a human population for the sake of having a human population, then we already know what McMurdo station looks like. If it needs more people, make duplicates and start looking for economies of scale. If it needs families, send married couples and add day care and schools, and maybe talk to Argentina and Chile who have already done that (albeit on a token scale). If it needs to be politically independent, tell the station commander he doesn’t have to take orders from Washington any more, and maybe tell him you’ll run guns to the rebels if he doesn’t stand for election every four years. Or heck, make it a constitutional monarchy if you like.
If it needs to be any sort of self-sufficient, now you’ve got a tricky problem. Most of the continent has naught for resources but ice, air, and wind. And I’m guessing the people saying that wind will make for cheap energy have neither been responsible for maintaining wind turbines nor lived through an arctic winter. The combination of those two is going to add up to the opposite of cheap power. But it’s that or nuclear, or maybe solar power satellites in orbits that are inconvenient for everyone else’s requirements.
If you stick to the coasts, you’ve got some assorted mineral deposits and fisheries. I think some of the mineral deposits would be economically viable at current prices if it were legal to exploit them, but a strictly mercenary exploitation would involve all-adult, mostly-male mining camps whose crews rotate from Argentina or New Zealand or whatnot every two months. It’s not clear that market revenues would be sufficient to support everyone’s families in that environment. Still, it’s probably going to be the basis of your economy at the start, so get on with serious prospecting and talk to the Canadians and Norwegians about mining in arctic environments. This also gets you some of the materials you’ll need for local construction and industry.
Also, tourism. A bit of science for hire, maybe. There’s a need for a satellite communications station in the extreme Antarctic; you can take over for McMurdo and TrollSat. Invent new extreme sports, film spectacular movies on location, make reality TV shows about people cooped up in small camps over six-month winters. All of these are little niches, but they’re what you’ve got. On the purely economic side, you’re making Mars look attractive.
Hmm, if it’s the UN doing this, ask whether whatever imperative makes this so important to them, is important enough that they’ll run cover as you set Antarctica up as an offshore banking haven a la Switzerland of old, because that might be enough to make ends meet.
Barring that near-miracle, you’re almost certainly going to need lots of subsidies to make this work. And unless your mission requires an unnatural level of autarky, you’re probably going to wind up using those subsidies (and your mining etc revenues) to import almost everything you consume. Think Singapore or Hong Kong or Dubai, because notwithstanding the geographic expanses of useless wasteland this is basically going to be a city-state plus mining outposts.
But if it matters, you can make greenhouses plus hydroponics plus aquaculture, and the offshore fisheries, give you nominal self-sufficiency in food. Pay no attention to the imports of fertilizers and spare parts, and lots and lots of kerosene or uranium for the grow lights. And you can look into what level of local manufacturing is possible at any level of population and investment, but waving your magic 3-D printing wand probably isn’t going to give you material self-sufficiency.
As the scale grows, you’re really going to want to think about arcologies, to minimize the relative exposure of the population to the environment. Please to be taking inspiration from e.g. Paolo Soleri, rather than William Hope Hodgson.
Hmm. If Niven and Pournelle are to be believed, the natural form of government of an arcology will be feudalism. But I think that was at least three parts let’s tell a neat story to one part serious futurism. All real power will flow through whoever controls the distribution of the economic subsidies (or profits of the mining or banking industry, if those are enough for self-sufficiency). You can probably make anything work with enough good planning and effort. If you leave it to fate and efficiency, the Spanish and Portugese colonization of South America will probably be your historic model; they also faced the problem of a very harsh environment that could only be made survivable and productive by the application of concentrated wealth and power. New England this isn’t.
You did mention defense, but that’s a solved problem: we just appoint Bean Minister of the Navy, or at least the Coast Guard.
I’m thinking the current Antarctic Treaty System starts breaking down. The system bars commercial exploitation, but permits scientific work, though some of the science looks more like claim-staking. But that starts breaking down, presumably because of commercial pressures; there is something there, and people want it. The something is probably ore, though I suppose it could be oil.
Because of these pressures, some countries start cheating. They start setting up “geological research stations” that sure look like mines. The UN, being no fools, sees that this is going on and recognizes that the Treaty System isn’t working. Something else needs to be put in place. Failure could mean a competitive rush to claim the continent before others do. And that could very easily get violent.
A number of options are put forward.
1. Split up the continent among existing nations. Sure, but no one can agree on who gets how much.
2. Have the continent taken over by one existing nation. Great, but which one. Again, no agreement.
3. Have the UN run the continent directly. No, the UN bureaucracy is at best slow, and sometimes corrupt. No one is keen on that solution.
Finally they hit on the possibility of creating a new nation in Antarctica. With few other sources of funding, the government would presumably sell or lease mineral rights promptly, and would have plenty of reason to administer the rights soundly.
That’s the least implausible reason I can come up with. The challenge is well toward absurdity, of course.
Please to be taking inspiration from e.g. Paolo Soleri, rather than William Hope Hodgson.
Well damn it, John Schilling, now you’ve got a Lovecraft/Hodgson Mountains of Madness/Night Land fusion-vision rattling around in the back of my head, and it could be glorious. Where better to build the Last Redoubt than in the ruins of the city of the Elder Things, both facing and defying the subterranean evil of the shoggoths and the more dreadful sinister entity lurking in the unknown mountains?
Crap. Now I’ve got it too. And it will be glorious, but if I write it the humans are going to win in the end.
Would you need grow lights to have food self-suficiency? You should be getting a fair bit of sunlight in the *summer* months, after all. Could you just grow all your crops then (in a greenhouse)?
You could probably do fresh vegetables in naturally-illuminated greenhouses, but most cereal crops are particularly unsuitable for growing under arctic illumination. Svalbard is probably going to be your model here, and it doesn’t look good for the local farmers.
Really, Svalbard is probably a pretty good model for an Antarctic coastal settlement in many regards, and worth studying in this context.
First, set up population centers in the ice-free parts of Antarctica and expand from there.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antarctic_oasis
Sticking to the coasts would be critical anyhow since that’s where all the food (penguins, whales) is.
It’s so cold and dry that it would probably be best if the Antarctic towns were domed, or consisted entirely of linked buildings.
As far as which people should be admitted as citizens, the inherently harsh and resource-poor lifestyle should dictate that only able-bodied people be allowed.
If “security of the state” means “national defense,” then I don’t think Antarctica has a prayer, and its smartest move would be to not even try building a military and to instead create a mutual protection pact with a stronger country that can project military power across the seas. However, I could see Antarctica having a small Coast Guard consisting of a few patrol boats and spotter planes, mostly for deterring illegal fishing, doing rescues at sea, and maintaining a basic level of surveillance of the areas around the population centers, so something like a 1,000-man amphibious invasion a few miles out of sight of the nearest Antarctic town wouldn’t go undetected.
Economically, an Antarctic state might make money by copying the banking laws of the Cayman Islands to become another international money laundering haven. Cold weather and cheap wind power electricity could also make it well-suited for Bitcoin mining or operating Facebook server farms.
Anyone planning to jumpstart an economy on Antarctica needs to study the economy of Greenland, which is a semi-autonomous part of Denmark. They make their money almost exclusively from fishing, but are trying to develop mining, oil, and hydro-power industries. They also get a lot of subsidies from Denmark. Pretty goddamn ballsy demanding home rule when you can’t pay your way, I must say.
We need to talk about how to build a citizenry.
Given how desolate Antarctica is, and how little it would be starting from, I expect no one would be willing to pull up stakes and just move there permanently. The first generation would consist of people from other countries, coming on work assignments, firmly intending to return home. For them, the Republic of Antarctica would be an abstract sort of entity, entirely administrative. And many of them would return home. But as the population grew, there would be some who just never got around to returning. There would also be some who were born on Antarctica. Some of them would leave for their parents’ countries, but some would stay even though their parents arranged for dual citizenship. And the people of the second generation that never left would be the first Antarcticans in spirit.
I’m told that waste heat management is actually one of the more annoying bottlenecks for alternative fuels, so nuclear plants might enjoy a simplified design there. My Mars terraforming plan calls for fusion plants that sit at the poles and melt the water ice.
Since Scott brings it up, sort of, does anybody know of a good, in-depth, accessible book on Byzantium? I’m good on general history, but you just can’t find a book that details the patterns of everyday life across centuries the way you can for Western Europe. Tamara Talbot Rice wrote a daily life in Byzantium book, but it was full of egregious errors and it’s now something like sixty years old.
I assume you’ve read Norwich’s Byzantium: Apogee? I’m very interested in Streams of Gold, Rivers of Blood and the Cabinet of Byzantine Curiosities. However, I have read neither.
John Julius Norwich is the expert, of course. His trilogy gets really in depth.
I’m not sure if it’s precisely what you’re looking for, but the other good Byzantium book I’ve read is Sailing From Byzantium, which explores ways the Byzantine Empire influenced the modern world. There’s a little bit of discussion of daily life, I think.
Norwich also has a one-volume Short History which is basically the Reader’s Digest version of the trilogy and which still went plenty in depth for me.
What, the half of Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire about the Eastern Empire after 476 isn’t good enough for you?
Gibbon, from what I understand, is the originator of our now thankfully-dead belief that the Byzantine Empire wasn’t worth studying because Christianity poisoned the Empire and made it stupid, effeminate and worthless. Also, he’s centuries old by now; not exactly cutting-edge research.
Yes, he was the originator of that. Hence my joke.
This is more focused on foreign relations, governmental structure, and the military, but I highly enjoyed “The Grand Strategy of the Byzantine Empire” by Edward Luttwak.
Just FYI, I’ve read Norwich’s trilogy and the short version, plus Cyril Mango’s history, Lovelace’s, Justinian’s Flea, and a Time-Life history book from the sixties which sadly turned out to be the best source I’ve found yet for nitty-gritty details. I’m good on general history, I’m more interested in what life was like for the average person in Amorium or Callipolis in 900 AD vs 1300 or 550. You can get books like that for, say, Norman England.
Warren Treadgold’s A History of the Byzantine State and Society is a good fairly comprehensive one volume history. Not as colorful as Norwich’s books, but also takes more of a big picture approach.
I’m not a big fan of John Julius Norwich, but his book is probably the best single account. There are a couple books here that I might not read first, but I would definitely suggest reading. Byzantium and Venice is an interesting history of their relationship:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Byzantium-Venice-Diplomatic-Cultural-Relations/dp/0521428947
Last centuries of byzantium is an in depth look at everything that happens after 1204, which is a period often overlooked in other accounts:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Last-Centuries-Byzantium-Donald-Nicol/dp/0521439914
I recently encountered a Wired article from 2017 about “metformin“, claiming that it reduces cancer and extends healthy lifespan.
I checked Gwern’s page; he doesn’t say anything that sounds like “this really works” or “this really doesn’t work” but he does note that 51% of users get diarrhea.
Has anyone tried this?
On it for Type II diabetes. If I live to be 120, I’ll let you know the “extended lifespan” bit is true, ditto any cancer I don’t get (but how will I tell the cancer I don’t get is because of the metformin rather than being the cancer I don’t get because of other reasons?)
The diarrhoea/flatulence/gastrointestinal distress part is correct, but that’s only at the start. Once you get used to it, it stops (generally; some unfortunates never do get used to it and have to go off it).
The question here is: is metformin any good for healthy people without diabetes (as distinct from “type II diabetics on metformin do better and live longer than type II diabetics on other treatment”) and that, I submit, nobody really knows.
I take 2 grams a day for life-extension reasons. I slowly worked up from this dosage from .5 grams a day. I’ve been taking Metformin for around a year and I’ve had no side effects. Indeed, I can’t feel any difference but since my goal is to slow down aging related decay and to reduce the risk of cancer and heart disease, I didn’t expect to. I’m also part of the “Metformin Self-experiment Group” Facebook group. If you live in the US you will need a prescription. To get one: (A) tell your doctor you don’t need insurance to pay for it, (B) tell him the exact dosage you want, (C) research the side-effects and tell him you will look out for them and stop taking the drug if they become too bad, (D) look for a legitimate diabetes related reason such as your having the possibility of developing diabetes because a relative of yours has it or you have signs of developing it, (E) explain that you want to reduce the risk of getting cancer and heart disease and you have done research. Try to convince the doctor that you have the background to have done this research in an intelligent way. Don’t mention anti-aging as this will make you sound like a quack to most doctors. (F) Expect your doctor to “think about it” and get back to you after he has looked into it.
I’ve considered trying to set up some kind of GoFundME for the rationalist community to better look into this. I think Metformin could be a big win for us, or at least those of us older than, say, 40.
A while ago Scott was talking about how Sarah Constantin just founded an org called the Longevity Research Institute. Their goal is to look into things like that, although their web site doesn’t mention metformin specifically.
So the real question is, how much of the lifespan gains are wasted sitting on the can?
What’s the best place to buy Russian novels printed on soft paper?
I have Diabetes Type I. In 2008 my doctor suggested that, although normally used in Type II cases, metformin might make my response to insulin more predictable. It did, and also made my response to a given dose much stronger. I was on it for about 4 years without noticeable side effects besides a small increase in flatulence. When I went on an insulin pump, I went off metformin again to reduce the number of variables, and that seems to be working well enough to not need to go back.
I can back up the other people saying side effects are mild; no idea about the life extension stuff.
Naval Gazing: A discussion of the Quick-Firing (QF) gun.
Also, a reminder that I’m having a Naval Gazing meetup at the USS Salem in Boston next Sunday.
Re: conflict vs. mistake- I really don’t want to criticize it, because it clarified a lot of things for me. I think it’s almost almost right, and a lot closer than I’d have gotten on my own- it’s just different enough from my own experience to throw the discrepancies into relief.
So it seems churlish to nitpick it, but here goes:
I think you’ve hit on a bunch of dichotomies that are heavily, heavily correlated, giving us two rough clusters of people defined by a set of connecting, mutually reinforcing (behavior patterns? narrative structures? mechanisms for filtering and interpreting reality?) I immediately recognize the attitudes of mind you’re getting at. And I agree that this isn’t completely decentralized- that there’s a sort of underlying ur-difference in perspective between these two groups. But when I meet conflict theorists, I don’t feel like the gap between us is that they believe in conflict and I don’t, or, more reasonably, that they think politics is mostly about conflict and I don’t.
(I do believe in conflict, and I think it plays a pretty darn important part in politics, actually.)
A few months ago, I was talking to my mom about… some specific critic of the Trump administration, I can’t remember who. [Obligatory but minimal tribal signaling: I am not personally a fan of the Trump administration.] We were talking about this… guy, I think? And I was trying to explain why I disagreed with him even though from a coalition politics pov we had a lot in common. And I said, it just kind of came out, “It’s like, I think he thinks Trump’s the bad guy.”
Not a bad guy. The bad guy. My mom’s a lawyer, smart, good with words, and I’m on the autism spectrum and I’ve been doing this kind of playing with words for literally decades now, so she’s used to it. She expects it. So I consider it (weak, but existent) evidence in favor of the hypothesis that she didn’t get what I meant and I had to explain it. Most people might tune out the different article, the way most people can tune out duplicate ‘the’s (including me!), but I’ve subjected her to a lot of this sort of thing over the years, and she has a natural talent for it. It’s notable that she missed this one.
Again, I get that this sounds uncharitable, but… I think some people have the alief that, if it weren’t for the Other Tribe, everything would be just kind of basically okay. So if they’re, eg, in favor of the minimum wage, and you try to argue that there are disemployment effects, it isn’t just that they distrust your motives for making the argument- it’s that their prior for things like that happening is incredibly low to begin with; on an emotional
level, they live in a world where bad things are the result of hostile agentic forces, where if your intentions are good things aren’t allowed to backfire.
(If I wanted to go out on a limb, I’d try to link this to Dennett’s stuff about agency detection, or Yudkowsky’s stuff about feeling like the world is, in some essential sense, a safe place if you follow the right rules.
And I know this sounds like Bulverism, but I’ve had conversations with people- people I’ve known a long time, people I respect- that don’t seem to make sense under any other paradigm I’ve heard of.
This is the dark side of optimism. An optimist believes that the natural state of things is to be good. Therefore, if something turns out to be bad… the obvious conclusion is that someone did that on purpose. (And we need to find and punish that person, or group of people.)
For a pessimist, things going wrong do not require any special explanation; it’s what happens naturally. (Food rots, iron rusts, tools break, people die, ideas get misunderstood.) Things working well is what requires explanation, and suggests intelligent design and a lot of work.
Beware of a disillusioned optimist!
The biggest problem I saw with the conflict vs mistake idea, is that there is a certain duality, where each can be the other on a different meta level.
Most conflicts can be thought of as a mistake, in that its a failure of leadership to allow conflicts to become so encompassing that the limit possible action.
Most mistakes can be thought of as conflicts “here we have a bunch of smart people trying to solve a difficult problem, and these conflictists are making it about tribal warfare. We need to purge out the conflictists so that the experts can work.
I think the original Conflict vs. Mistake post was thought provoking, and does seem to describe a real difference in how different groups of people think.
However, I feel that that post tried way, way too hard to be kind to Conflict theorists. I feel like “conspiracy theorists” would be a better name for what Scott called Conflict theorists. If you consider the classic 20th century “conflict theorist” ideas like Marxism or Nazism, they’re essentially conspiracy theories. Jews are the bad guys in the Nazi conspiracy theory. Kulaks are the bad guys in the Communist conspiracy theory.
Once you get this idee fixe that there’s a conspiracy out to get you, you can hang everything else off of that. Standard of living dropping after your favorite policies were enacted? Well, it’s obviously the Bad Guys, out to get you. Someone says that the Bad Guys aren’t real, or that they don’t work together like you claim they do? He’s obviously one of Them. The conspiracies are almost always unfalsifiable.
The conspiracies have changed over time, but the mode of thinking hasn’t. Everyone agrees that there have been conflicts — WWII really happened. But some people have a paranoid and distorted view of events.
I think a lot of the problems come because the ancestral environment of humans was an environment of small groups of tens or hundreds of people, who really did have common goals and agency. But people want to apply the same mode of thinking to groups of millions of people, who often have little in common. So people make absurd claims about what a particular social group or race “wants” (as if it were a person with goals and desires).
One serious problem with ”Conflict vs Mistake’ is the assumption that there are only two groups in conflict: “The Elites are few in number, but have lots of money and influence. The People are many but poor – yet their spirit is indomitable and their hearts are true.” In reality there are dozens, no, hundreds of groups, all in conflict on a variety of issues. A few obvious examples of groups whose interests are identical with neither ‘the elite’ nor ‘the people’: ‘federal employees’, ‘school-teachers’, ‘teamster union members’, ‘doctors’, ‘nurses’, ‘lawyers’, ‘people with high IQ’s’, ‘plumbers’, ‘electricians’, ‘Christians’, ‘Jews’, etc.
The way you frame ‘Conflict Theorists’ and talk about them almost makes them synonymous with people who have a left wing ideology, but that is just incorrect. It is a fact that almost any identifiable group has unique goals that conflict with the goals of other groups and can’t be solved by good faith negotiation. One group is going to win, and one group is going to lose. Conflict Theory isn’t a theory, it’s a fact of nature.
I would say that ‘Mistake Theory’ is about making the pie bigger, by making government more efficient, and finding Pareto optimizations. It is absolutely a real and important way to improve the well being of everyone. But that doesn’t mean that ‘Conflict Theory’ is wrong. Both theories are correct. Both exist. Both describe reality.
Your assumption that people who believe ‘Conflict Theory’ is real are going to address it by organizing the poor seems simplistic to say the least. In reality of course people who believe in ‘Conflict Theory’ address it by organizing the group of people that have the same unique goals as they do, goals that are in conflict with some other group. The American Medical Association is a great example of people who have proceeded to act on the realization that ‘Conflict Theory’ is real. It’s a mistake to look at Conflict theory as if the only people who believe in it and act on it are left wing radicals.
It is also a mistake to claim that one theory is true and the other false. Sometimes the problem is poor design, and both sides can win, and the answer is discussion; but a lot of times the problem is both sides can’t win, and then the only solution is ugly politics. Claiming one or the other of these theories is true and the other one is false is wrong, and frankly, not useful. Better to identify which is which.
Some of the conflict with conflict theory you seem to be bypassing is that some of us don’t think of groups as having interests. Individuals have interests. Sometimes they may even have interests in common with other individuals and you can stereotype them with a group identity, but in the end, just because you group individuals doesn’t make their interests identical in all respects.
I could come up with examples of individuals within all of the groups you mentioned ( ‘the elite’ nor ‘the people’: ‘federal employees’, ‘school-teachers’, ‘teamster union members’, ‘doctors’, ‘nurses’, ‘lawyers’, ‘people with high IQ’s’, ‘plumbers’, ‘electricians’, ‘Christians’, ‘Jews’) who have primarily opposing interests to each other. At best, you could say most of the individuals in a particular group share this small set of interests.
So the disconnect where conflict theory doesn’t make sense to me back in reality is that anyone who claims to be speaking for/representing a particular group of people against another appears to be claiming something mostly impossible and thus is generally a charlatan out for themselves individually in the end. As I have no trouble finding many examples of this (which I won’t name in order to avoid obvious culture war implications), I’ve found it tough to believe in the whole class struggle right on down to particular groups struggling with others for power and who gets their way. Is there any doubt in your mind that the average (not exceptional) Democratic/Republican politician wouldn’t toss the rest of their “group” if given the opportunity for much more individual power? Seems more like they work together because they have to in order to achieve their individual goals, not because of some group identity.
I’m interested mostly in why you talk of group goals and groups winning/losing, rather than as a shortcut generality for specific individuals within those groups, as I’ve never been able to really understand that perspective.
sharper13:
It’s worth noticing that even though you don’t really feel the call of this kind of group identity much[1], a little observation will show you that a lot of people do. Everything from political parties to football teams/fans to racism points to this tendency of people to see the world as “us” and “them.” I think most people have multiple levels of us/them distinctions in their minds–race, religion, social class, party affiliation, occupation, nationality, language–depending on who you are, every one of those may be an important distinction. Even if you don’t find this very interesting or important, it’s pretty useful for understanding the world around you–rather like even if you were entirely asexual and uninterested in romance, you’d still want to understand sexual and romantic attraction as a way of understanding how most other people behaved.
Further, it’s often the case that groups have some interests in common. That is, there are some interests that an identifiable group shares. To use a pretty obvious example, everyone living in the US has an interest in seeing the US government continue operating at some reasonable level of functionality, rather than (say) collapsing into civil war. Psychiatrists have a shared interest in making sure that psychologists aren’t ever allowed to write prescriptions. Social Security recipients have a shared interest in seeing Social Security payments made no matter what other budget cuts must happen to do it. And so on.
Of course, all these “group interests” are really just shared individual interests. A lot of psychiatrists would lose business if, say, everyone with a PhD in clinical psychology were allowed to prescribe antidepressants, and that would darken the earning prospects of most psychiatrists. Most of us living in the US would expect to do really badly in a civil war. And so on. But shared individual interests can and do show up pretty regularly.
The interesting thing is that a lot of people are inclined to go well beyond shared individual interests, once they start identifying with a tribe/team/whatever. This is an aspect of human psychology that must have evolved to solve some universal problems, because it seems to appear everywhere.
[1] I don’t either, for what it’s worth.
Idk if scott will be happy or horrified but based on his review of ‘The Hungry Brain’ I went on a ‘bland food diet’. I got great results. Lost ~30 pounds in ~14 weeks. The diet invovled eating things like:
— Plain Cereal (Rice crispies or Cheerios)
— Vegan protein shakes
— Plain bread
— Dried Edamame
— Plain Peanut Butter (I wanted a fat source but plain peanut butter should be replaced with something more bland like a plain avocado)
— Plain pasta with a little extra salt
I did not manage to perfectly follow the diet and unfortunately the peanut butter had to be portion controlled. But its amazing how much your ‘hunger’ just melts away when you tell yourself ‘If you are hungry we can eat more elbows pasta with no sauce’.
You find plain avocado bland?? To me it’s nutty but also somehow fruity…very flavorful. When there’s just a little avocado in something I can always tell.
Avocado by itself tastes bland to me. It has a good amount of flavor, but it seems very muted without some salt or some acid to bring it out.
Avocado honestly tastes somewhat neutral to me as well. Compare it to butter, for example. Or peanut oil. You could make the argument that soybean oil is more neutral, but people aren’t selling “soybean oil toast” for $10 a plate. 🙂
I’ve always thought avocado bland as well. I’d certainly never dream of paying an upcharge for guacamole!
I suspect it depends on how fresh the average avacado is where you live. Avacadoes tasted way nicer when I lived even slightly further to the south.
Congrats!
That’s really interesting. I’d be interested to know how much thought you put into nutrition? Like, did you try to make sure you got enough vitamins, protein etc.? (Sounds like you got the protein covered, but there’s not a lot of fruit and veg in that diet…) Did you count calories or make sure you didn’t get too much sugar/salt/saturated fat?
Also, how did you feel when doing it? I know a lot of people who would rather be overweight than have to only eat bland food, or who would rather be constantly trying to control themselves and not eat more nice stuff, but still be eating some nice stuff.
And I’m assuming it had the added benefit of being cheaper. Was it much cheaper?
Too be honest I didnt put that much thought into nutrition while I was on the diet. I took a multi-vitamin and wasnt planning on being on the diet that long. I felt great during the diet. Compared to previous diets I was barely hungry at all. It was an incredibly cheap diet.
I also had success with a Hugry Brain-based diet (I read the actual book after the review); it lost me 17kg in 10 months.
My staple was bland steamed potatoes with nothing, on the basis that potatoes are almost a complete nutritional source, they’re exceptionally cheap, and they’re the most fulfilling food known to humankind (as in calories/fulfilment). Seriously, look at the food satiety chart. Potatoes are literally off the chart.
About half of my meals have been bland steamed potatoes with nothing. I complemented that with canned fish and steamed liver, for proteins+fat+b12+vitamin A (=what potatoes lack). I also had normal meals, for which I used calorie-counting to avoid overeating. This allowed me a more or less humane diet, that nonetheless lost me a lot of weight at a steady 0.5kg/week which I heard would be a healthy pace (the exceptions being two trips, one to Japan and one to Ireland, where I let it go, ’cause I’m a sucker for local cuisine).
My staple breakfast was oatmeal, which is also high-fulfilling, quite bland, and which I happen to love. (No sugar, of course—I already hated sugar on oatmeal anyway.)
Re: “Hunger” melting away, I second that — years ago I lost a bunch of weight on the paleo diet. Obviously many actual scientists suggest this as the mechanism of weight loss, but as you mention about the plain pasta: yes, I always suspected I lost most of the weight because I couldn’t eat Doritos/pizza/ice cream or order out when I was bored, more than any nutrient-specific things.
When I was watching TV and wanted to bored-eat I’d think “Well I really don’t feel like cooking more bacon, and bacon doesn’t even taste good to me anymore since I’ve eaten so much of it, and honestly I’m not actually hungry, so forget it.”
I’m glad this is working for you, but there is no way it would work for me. I love plain, refined carbs, and while the sauces make them better, they aren’t necessary. I could eat a whole lot of plain pasta (or plain bread, or plain tortillas, etc). It would not end well.
I’m initially thinking the same as you, but wonder if I would change my tune if it were _all_ I was eating.
You can? Like those Barillo packages? I can’t stomach that unless I at least salt the boiling water.
Yes. I’ve also been known to eat whole loafs of bread (sliced or not) or packages or tortillas in a sitting. If I must blame it on something, I’ll blame it on growing up without access to conventional american snacks that come in bags.
I got serious about weight control about 3 years ago, first going to low carb route, which was wildly successful, but very difficult to maintain. Later, we switched to a mostly vegetarian diet (occasionally cheating mostly on social occasions), where I try to keep refined carbs low. Not sure if its as effective at weight loss, but it’s much easier to maintain, as I don’t find meat at all tempting anymore (but I thought I would).
Not sure if impressed or terrified. Though, I guess it makes sense if you did not grow up with other junk food. Pasta can be a good bored-food, since it has an inoffensive taste and is incredibly soft. Ditto for most mass-market breads.
I can’t find any weight-loss techniques that don’t involve some sort of discomfort, particularly over the short term. After a while I can adjust to the changes, but the first week is not particularly fun, even if I only have a mild calorie deficit.
Go with terrified. There is nothing impressive about pigging out on bad food.
In the short term, all diet changes are unpleasant. The trouble with low carb was that it remained difficult, It always took an effort. At first, as the pounds were dropping, that provided motivation, but as weight started to stabilize, it became more and more difficult not to slip back.
Surprisingly, that’s was not the case with going vegetarian. I don’t find myself craving meat products, I find the smell of cooking meat to be somewhat unpleasant (despite remembering it being appetizing). I’m never tempted to cheat.
n=1 (well, 2 including you i guess), but I’m also a plain food lover who has been known to eat entire loaves bread in one sitting, and I’ve always had decent access to snack food.
Different breads have different kinds of appeal. I used to really like to eat tiger bread on its own as a kid (not that I did it much, because that is junk food), because it is very soft on the inside, yet the rice paste crust gives texture and taste.
Nowadays I’m more into bread with heavier texture. Turkish Ramazan pide is excellent for eating on its own. It ages very quickly though, so should be eaten on the same day as you buy it.
In general, the key to eating bread on its own is to eat the bread when it is still very fresh.
Of course, Americans are barbarians when it comes to bread, lacking quality and diversity. You guys like to eat bagels, for God’s sake!
“Easy conflict theorists think that all our problems come from cartoon-villain caricatures wanting very evil things; bad people want to kill brown people and steal their oil, good people want world peace and tolerance. Hard conflict theorists think that our problems come from clashes between differing but comprehensible worldviews ”
OK, what about super-hard conflict theorists, maybe you want to call them ‘legitimate conflict theorists’ who believe that there are legitimate irreconcilable differences between different groups of people. There are many, many situations in this world where it’s not a case of making the pie bigger, it is a case of dividing the pie, and when group A gets more, group B is going to get less. Neither group A nor group B are cartoon villains. Both have legitimate interests. You can’t solve this by discussing different world views. Because both world views reflect reality. Ignoring this fact ignores 90% of what politics was designed to deal with in the first place: dividing up the pie when there is no right answer, when more for A means less for B.
You might have to give more of an example.
In literal pie-splitting, the fair plan is obviously to split it evenly. Or according to existing laws and precedents. The exact definition of “even”, or which laws and precedents should be applied, or whether there are compelling interests that make an uneven split higher-utility, seem like the sorts of things that there can be either conflicts or mistakes over.
Imagine that I’m a father of two children in the middle of an epidemic. Both of my children get sick and if they aren’t treated, they’ll die. Thankfully, I’m just wealthy enough to pay for two cures. However, my neighbor, who also has two sick children, is not. The “fair” thing to do, splitting the cures, would allow both of us to have one child alive. But I care infinitely more about my children than his and won’t do it. It’s not because I’m a cartoon villain and it’s not because we have different world views*, it’s just that there isn’t enough for both of us, and I’m prioritizing my own. I think that this is what dlr is getting at.
*Maybe a platonic utilitarian would actually decide to split it evenly, in which case it does come down to different world views. For the sake of the example, imagine the poor neighbor is a typical person. They would have done the same.
Can you give an example on the society-wide level? I agree your example is heart-wrenching, but it doesn’t seem to scale very well.
Societal-level example…
Let’s imagine an undiscovered continent, Australia-sized, hidden somehow in the Pacific Ocean all this time. There is a native population who have a single family-like social structure, and no violence. By quirk, they have all the medical immunities we do, and generally have disease-free lives about as long as westerners’ lives. They all also live their whole lives wrapped in the songlines of a single, unified and unifying sacred music they all are cooperatively contributing to.
It is also a very resource rich continent (great oil deposits, nearly zero extraction costs!), and the locals are not making a very intensive use of their land, so if we just send some modern humans there, we can expect to coexist peacefully… although we can also expect the introduction of our phonemes and ways of life to destroy theirs…
So, either some industrialists make some mega-bucks by declaring themselves owners of the mineral rights (and bribing governments as necessary), *or* a way of life is preserved.
Or if you really want, just picture the continent as empty, and assume that it’s surrounded by reefs and cliffs and only has one navigable harbor such that whoever finds/occupies that harbor will therefore gets military/political/economic control over the whole of it for generations. Your Esperanto ship and a Klingon ship are almost within shooting distance, and neck-and-neck, and closing on the harbor (and each other)–racing, it feels like–although technically Esperanto and Klingon are currently at peace with each other. Both ships are armed with precision cannon such that a single broadside has a high chance of ending the conflict with an immediate and complete victory for the first ship to open fire (and total or near-total casualty rates for the other side)… you start to think about what the other captain must be thinking about, and strain to see if there’s any activity near the guns on the other ship. How long until you say, “better us than them” and fire everything you’ve got?
@Scott
Welfare for citizens, but not for foreigners, even though those people have needs as well, but we prioritize our own.
@Scott
I think the problem is that when we do scale it, people end up thinking the guys fighting are more evil than good. In the Warring States period of China, trying to come up with a positive sum agreement was impossible because everyone wanted each other’s territory and there was no trust that anyone would live up to any peace deal. If you remained neutral, you would be taken advantage of. Does that make the heads of these states evil because they engaged in this machiavellian game? It’s the same thing. Your state either wins or loses.
I actually think this, your initial example, is very good because it is scalable.
There is an epidemic that kills all children under 18 if untreated. There are a few classes of adults:
Adults without children.
Adults with children and they can buy cures for all.
Adults with children and they can buy cures for some.
Adults with children and they can buy no cures.
Conflict theory says there are conflicts between all these groups. Group 1 doesn’t care for government purchases of cure, and group 4 wants it redistributed to them. Group 2 prefers the status quo, and group 3 might prefer the status quo (if there is a ton of group 4 people) and might prefer the re-distributive option (if they have a lot of children and there are a lot of group 2 people). So conflict theory doesn’t really tell us much about what is wise.
Mistake theory will end with the same 4 groups, but will ask what is the best way to allocate cures. Is it based on the cost of the cure (ala groups 1-4), which is essentially betting that past results correlate with future returns (smart parents = smart children), or is there another better option? At current tech levels the only arguable way for there to be a better result than the status quo would be some sort of IQ test of children. But this has its own weaknesses as IQ tests are a good measure of intelligence, but not of culture and other things that may be important for not only individual, but group success. Thus, without omniscience, no system of allocating cures is objectively better than the “past performance” model, while several others (random lottery, inverting the wealth distribution, giving all the cures to the childless, etc) are objectively worse.
Water rights might turn up some legitimate hard conflict situations.
On a tangent from David Friedman’s comment in the last OT about the public discourse on tariffs being conducted in terms of 18th century economics:
Is someone aware of any country where economics is taught as a high school subject? Does it have any benefit?
Economics was one of our optional subjects when I was in high school (in New Zealand, in the 1980s).
But I don’t think it is in my son’s high school curriculum. They do business studies, but not theoretical economics.
When I was in high school in NZ 8 years ago, there was definitely a “theoretical” economics course (NCEA Level 3). I sat in on a class once; it was a discussion of diminishing marginal utility, more or less at Econ 101 level.
This was also true in my high school (US) as well. Economics was available as a very high-level intro elective course, basically for one semester, covering only the most basic concepts. Very few students chose to take it.
Yeah, my high school also had an economics class, taught by a one-year-from-retirement teacher who DGAF and who played films and slept through class pretty much every day. I probably learned *something* from that class, but I don’t recall anything. (But I studied a lot more economics in college, so maybe I’m forgetting it!)
By contrast, I also had a high school statistics class, and it was really nice–I learned a lot of stuff that made my college-level stats class much easier.
In the UK you can certainly study economics at A level (i.e. the last two years before university). Here is a syllabus.
@10240
In The Netherlands, all high school students get taught economics initially, until about age 15, where they have to choose a study profile. Only for one of these profiles is economics mandatory, although it is the most popular profile with > 1/3rd of students picking it.
It’s hard to say whether this helps in general. Studies into the abilities of citizens/students generally focus specifically on financial literacy, which is a much more limited skill set, dealing with the ability to handle money, rather than being knowledgeable about financial policy at the (inter)national level.
PISA ranks The Netherlands quite well for financial literacy, although it found that relative to math and reading skill, Dutch students rank relatively low. So it seems that my country under-performs on this subject.
Belgium ranks higher, but they teach financial literacy specifically, rather than just economics. So the rankings might reflect this. For adults, the financial literacy seems high in The Netherlands and higher than Belgium. This may reflect different styles of education of the past, though.
AFAICT (having recently moved here), compared to the US and UK the Netherlands seems to have a much higher cultural aversion to debt. For instance, any advertisement for a product for which you pay by instalments (including things like mobile phones) has a mandatory warning similar to tobacco adverts, translating as “Caution! Borrowing money costs money!” with a little cartoon of a person chained to a euro symbol.
Cars on the road also appear to be much older on average than in the UK, although I don’t know how much of that is people not wanting to take out a loan to buy a new car and how much is very high purchase taxes on new cars.
The Netherlands actually has one of the highest debts per capita, mainly due to mortgages. The savings are also extremely high, due to large pension savings (in other countries people tend to pay down their mortgages to save for their pensions). A major reason for this disparity is a substantial tax deduction/subsidy on mortgage payments.
It is true that for anything but mortgages, Dutch people tend to not want to get loans, although this cultural habit seems to be eroding, among younger generations.
The average age for UK passenger cars is 8.5 years vs 9.5 for The Netherlands. The Netherlands has relatively old cars for north-west Europe, but not that high for Europe as a whole. Sweden has 9.6 years, so quite close. Denmark has 8.5 years, the same as the UK, but seems to have a huge purchase tax, so that doesn’t seem to be the explanation.
I looked at the details of the car markets and it seems like a far higher percentage of UK cars are company cars. These usually get replaced much more quickly than privately owned cars.
That makes a lot of sense (I was aware of the figure that a slight majority of the new car sales in the UK are to fleets), and I can think of all sorts of reasons why the UK would have more company cars, which of course enter the used market after a few years as relatively new used cars, than the Netherlands.
Do they grit the roads in the Netherlands?
Salt causes British cars to rust awfully fast.
Yes, the government is very eager to grit the roads*. I do think that Britain has more days with freezing/snow, so they may grit the roads more often.
* They often do the cycle paths as well.
It’s an optional course at my high school (US). There are also AP exams for micro and macro, but they aren’t commonly offered.
I don’t know of any countries where it’s mandatory.
I took AP Econ in high school. The problem is that it was taught by the marketing teacher, who wasn’t really up to the job. Still, I got 5s on both tests.
I’m sorry about that (5 is a failing grade in my country 😛 ).
Theoretically, students of Illinois are supposed to understand concepts like specialization and interest by 5th Grade. High schoolers should be able to understand the basics of marginal analysis. This would be tacked onto whatever regular social studies classes they have, I imagine. We ran across basic supply and demand graphs when we were in 8th grade and dabbled a bit in our mandatory Consumer Education classes (more focused on personal finance than anything else).
I’m not sure how useful the courses would be. At business undergrad, economics WAS required, and for the most part they’d just parrot whatever political line controlled the day’s headline, with no evidence of an economics education behind it. Plus, they are young kids, with mostly motivated reasoning: rent controls and student debt forgiveness were the most important things.
From their POV, they’d have to spend more time learning calculus, statistics, finance, and accounting. There wasn’t much mindspace for economics left. I imagine this would be even worse for high schoolers.
In Spain, during the non-compulsory schooling between the ages of 16-18, the Bachiller, or the pre-University education, there are two tracks, each split into two parts.
All students have to learn: PE, Spanish & Literature, English*, The Local Language & Literature, Philosophy, Citizenship, History.
Then students are divided into the Arts and Humanities Track and the Scientific track.
In the Arts and Humanities, there is the Arts only specialty, which focuses on drawing and painting; this option is not offered in most schools.
There are generally two options: The Classical branch** (have to study Latin, Classical Greek and an optional subject) or the Social Sciences branch*** (compulsory: Math for Social Sciences, Economics, +optional).
Then there is the Scientific branch. Both sub-branches have to study Math. Then there is the Life science option (Biology+Chemistry+optional), and the Technical branch (Physics + Technical Drawing +optional). The optionals can be subjects from other branches, or Geology.
*Technically, it’s Foreign Language I, but most schools don’t bother offering anything other than English.
**The only reason most people take this option is if they are really, really bad at math. I do not understand how it can be easier to learn Latin and Greek rather than Math, but human diversity is incredible. The ones who actually want to study Latin and Greek are a tiny minority.
***Most people who choose to go to University on the majors that involve math usually choose the scientific specialization, because Social science math is easier.
In The Netherlands, the highest level of high school is split into Gymnasium and Atheneum, where the former has Latin and/or Classic Greek as a compulsory part of the curriculum. As far as I can tell, the main reason for this existing is to allow for signalling and/or for the elite to separate themselves from the commoners a bit (although these are often offered by the same school, but a few schools only offer the Gymnasium option).
The actual interest in Latin and Greek for their own sake seems minimal.
Voluntary choosing to go to a school were you have to learn Latin – on top of a lot of other subjects – is a good way to filter bad students and self select into a class with kids interested in learning.
That makes sense. I’ve heard the same thing about some foreign-language-immersion magnet schools in the US, too–most kids will not remotely be interested in a French-language immersion middle school. I talked to a woman whose daughter was in such a school, and she thought it was a good experience for her daughter. But she also pointed out that (as is common in this area) the magnet school had been put inside a failing public school to raise the average test scores. (See, we’ve fixed the problem with all these kids not learning to read by the 4th grade, by bringing in a bunch of smart kids selected by exam to get good scores on the tests. Mission Accomplished!) So the magnet kids got education, and the other kids got endless test-prep to further raise the school’s test scores (on which the school administration was being judged).
When I was in high school in the southern US in the 90s, every 11th grader had to take one semester of Economics and one semester of Government. I don’t know if they still do that, but we did, and it wasn’t optional. It was a requirement for graduation.
My high school in rural Texas (Elgin) had an AP Econ class in the 1980s. I don’t remember what had been in it. However, I see some of the current class’ contents are available online, if you can read PowerPoint files.
So, let me restate one of the problems I had with “Conflict vs Mistake”, that I’ve stated in various places.
In your post you talk about these two different points of view and treat them as if they are two different descriptive theories. But that’s not the real difference. They’re different ways of thinking (“conflict stance vs mistake stance”?); the difference doesn’t ultimately stem from some factual disagreement, as you present it.
That is to say, we might identify “narrow conflict theory”, the actual idea that apparent disagreements are mostly due to conflicts; and “broad conflict theory” (or “broad conflict stance”), the more general cluster of ideas that you’re talking about. The thing to note is that the former does not imply the latter! You can hold the idea that apparent disagreements are mostly due to conflicts and not therefore conclude that you should act like “conflict theorists” actually do, because it, well, really doesn’t follow. (And like, it seems to be unambiguously true that certain apparent disagreements really are due to conflicts. But again I would not advise acting like “conflict theorists” actually do in those cases, because that’s not actually the correct path to take in case of a conflict.) So like I said, I think you’re wrong to identify a factual disagreement as the root of it; it’s down to different styles of thinking, more like.
In particular one of the problems with “broad conflict stance” is the not worrying about mistakes, like, at all. They don’t seem to consider it important to put systems in place to keep one aligned with reality; they seem to think that if they win the conflict the right things will happen automatically, and that doesn’t work.
I could probably identify other issues but I think that’s the biggest one.
Bit of a nitpick, probably doesn’t detract from your overall point:
You say acting like a conflict theorist isn’t the correct path to take in case of a conflict. I’m not 100% sure what you mean by “acting like a conflict theorist”, but I understand it as trying to defeat the other side rather than negotiate with them. I think that if something is an actual conflict then this is the correct thing to do. If the Paperclip Maximisers from Outer Space have sent a paperclip factory ship to Earth, saying “oh goody, a planet we can turn into paperclips” then you nuke the bastards before they can land. You don’t say “I wonder if we can find some common ground here.”
WWII was a genuine conflict. The correct thing to do was to win; negotiations failed a long time ago. Many conflicts are not like this, and there are options for working something out (correcting the mistakes), and that’s why I think the world could use a good deal more Mistake Theory, but I really do think that in the few cases of actual, genuine conflict, the correct thing to do is to “act like a conflict theorist” and fight to win.
I think that it is a mistake (hah) to equate a stance with a certain strategy to resolve the issue.
A mistake theorist can choose to debate the other side to find agreement or he can decide that the other side is completely wrong and needs to be ignored/oppressed/annihilated/etc.
A conflict theorist can decide to compromise or to ignore/oppress/annihilate/etc the other side so they can have everything that they want.
You are using the words conflict and mistake theory completely incorrectly here. People can go to war for both conflict theory and mistake theory reasons & they can negotiate based on both stances.
—
For example, let’s say that we are neighbors and that you like to play the piano in your house, while I hate piano playing.
Mistake theory would be to believe that one of us or both of us are wrong in our desires and that we can, if both of us are reasonable/perfect, align our desires perfectly. Based on this theory, I could then try to convince you that the sound of a piano is horrible. Or I could conclude that you are mistaken, but not capable of reason and shoot you.
Conflict theory would be to believe that we have inherently different desires that can’t be both be met. To solve this issue, we can come to an agreement where you play the piano only during some periods of the day, or I can shoot you.
—
Anyway, “Conflict vs Mistake” might be Scott’s most misunderstood post, which is quite ironic.
Thanks for your comment. Perhaps my emphasis should have been on “what do you (Sniffnoy) mean by ‘acting like a conflict theorist’?” rather than “here’s what I think you mean and my explanation of why you’re wrong based on that.”
Since you mention it, though, I don’t make the mistake of thinking that conflict vs mistake theory is the same as kill vs compromise. I’m aware that a conflict-theory resolution to a conflict could be to compromise and I’m aware that a mistake-theory resolution to a mistake could (in very contrived circumstances) be to kill the mistaken person.
I guess I’m of the opinion that if something is definitely a conflict you should use conflict-y tactics to solve it (which could include war, assassination, slander, statistics that back up your side, sitting around a negotiating table trying to come up with a mutually-agreeable compromise etc.). And if something is definitely a mistake you should use mistake-y tactics to solve it (which could include listening, debating, good-faith use of statistics, adversarial collaboration, putting very dangerously mistaken people in places where they can’t hurt others etc.). But I understand Conflict vs Mistake Theory as being about whether you interpret the ambiguous situations as being fundamentally built on conflict or fundamentally built on a mistake.
Most of those tactics put high burdens on both sides. What do you do if the other side doesn’t want to debate or (according to you/me) listen to reason? Who decides who is right when both sides believe that the others are dangerously mistaken people who need to be put in
the gulagplaces where they can’t hurt others?
At a certain point of mutual inability to recognize each others points of view as legitimate, it may be better to use the conflict-y tactics of tolerance and compromise, rather than desperately trying to reconcile the irreconcilable.
@Aapje
One could reach a similar conclusion as a mistake theorist. After failing to figure out which one of us is mistaken, we try to figure out a solution that fails as gracefully as possible under the outcome that one or both of us is mistaken. This will look like a conflict theory compromise in most situations.
As for your first paragraph, if neither side is willing to contemplate that they might be the mistaken one then mistake approaches sadly break down and conflict will probably ensue. Even if only one side refuses to engage virtuously, that can force the other’s hand as well.
I didn’t think of that, but that’s a very good point!
Recently figured it out why text in the comment sections occasionally jumps up and down: if the comment box is narrow, an edit countdown may break into two lines. And whether it does may depend on the remaining time: it may fit in one line when there is no seconds counter for one second or, more rarely, when the seconds counter is single digit. If I’m looking at comments, and somewhere far above there is an edit counter, the comments may occasionally jump up and down for no apparent reason.
Imagine that you’re Jeff Bezos. Trump really grinds your gears. How would you use your vast resources (money, Amazon.com, the Washington Post, etc) to neutralize his influence and prevent him from being reelected?
Run.
Maybe get Bloomberg, Shultz, or Zuckerberg on the ticket too (or back a run by one of them). Name recognition goes a long way.
Zuckerberg is so unpopular that he’s probably not even going to run, even though it looks like he was thinking about it. Why should Bezos be any different?
Bezos is better at this game than Zuckerberg. Many of the PR attacks on Zuckerberg have stuck, but Bezos has mostly shrugged them off. The most damaging one that I can recall was the NYT hit piece about how Amazon is a horrible place to work, which I don’t think got picked up by other outlets very much, and largely got absorbed into the “Amazon is for really intense people” narrative that Bezos was trying to push before.
That said, as good as Bezos is at this, I don’t know whether he’s good enough to win a major election.
Any idea why Bezos would be so much better? I don’t expect either one of them to handle their own PR, and I wouldn’t expect a big difference between billionaire-tier PR firms. Is it just the very personal parts of PR that can’t be outsourced?
As far as the very personal parts, Bezos is definitely better. His seamless transition from ”harmless book nerd” to ”Lex Luthor” was damned impressive. If you watch videos, you’ll see he hasn’t just changed his look; his manner is different, and his voice is deeper. I don’t think Zuckerberg can control his presentation like this. This matters a lot for elections in particular.
More speculatively, my guess is that Bezos also probably does handle his own PR, or at least sets the high-level goals. When I looked into him, I got the sense of a man who follows long-term strategies on the scale of decades. (His plan has been “make a ton of money in order to fund space travel” since at least high school.) If this is true, then he’ll be balancing lots of considerations for what his image should be that he’ll have trouble conveying to consultants. I doubt any PR firm could have told him the right time to pivot from “nonthreatening nebbish” to “unassailable mastermind”, because it depends on details of his broader strategic position that Bezos is in a better position to assess. And I doubt that a PR firm would suggest “you should buy the Washington Post”, although maybe billionaire-tier PR firms do think that big, I don’t know.
Where does releasing a metal album called “Democracy Dies in Darkness” fit into his timetable?
If you watch videos, you’ll see he hasn’t just changed his look; his manner is different, and his voice is deeper.
The Maggie Thatcher effect? We should watch out to see if he starts carrying a handbag and using the royal we?
I imagine Zuckerberg must have some face to face charisma or how would he have gotten where he is. But based on videos of speeches he has given, his mass charisma is even worse than HRC. And that’s saying something!
Ezra Klein argued that HRC’s talent is her ability to truly listen to people, which is a kind of charisma that obviously doesn’t translate into making charismatic speeches that inspire millions.
Oh my God, sorry, but I’m rolling on the floor laughing at this. Why not throw in Elon Musk too, so we could have the full Billionaire Cartoon Supervillain List?
“Bezos/Zuckerberg 2020: Vote for these guys, they already own you body and soul, may as well make it official!”
I think the better bet is to buy a personable-looking congresscritter, then pump money and resources into the campaign that your grinning, glad-handing puppet runs (by strictly following the algorithms which are for sure going to work out better this time). If you want your First Female President, sure, go for it as well, but pick one that has a snowball in hell’s chance of getting elected.
I’m working on the theory that in 2018 all publicity is good publicity (as long as you never apologize or show weakness). President Trump already set the precedent for a billionaire trying such an approach, after all.
My first instinct is that the most important thing is to not get caught, because the massive scandal from a billionaire’s nefarious plot to rig the election will redound strongly to Trump’s favor. My second instinct is that no matter whether Bezos gets caught or not or even does anything Trump will insist he’s nefariously plotting to rig the election. So the logical tactic is to do nothing and make Trump look foolish by insisting you’re doing something… except, of course, that has never worked against Trump either.
And here I thought Putin was the only judo champion world leader.
I think Trump has more of a Ballmer Peak thing going on. Political figures with similar traits, like Anthony Weiner and Sarah Palin, have self-destructed spectacularly, but Trump naturally occupies a particular sweet spot that makes him inexplicably good at winning elections and impervious to the standard rules of politics.
I mean, today the entire media and national security establishment and pretty much every retired Republican pol are aghast at today’s joint press conference with Putin, but what are the odds we’ll even remember it by this time next week?
So in other words, he’s almost certain to win in 2020 and there’s nothing you or I or Bezos can do about it. I don’t like it but it is what it is.
I’ve had this rough idea for a comedy sketch where someone falls into a coma, and when they are awakened, they are ranting about Russian collusion or some such thing. The doctors inform them that they’ve been in a coma, and actually, nobody really is talking about Russian collusion anymore – the truly outrageous Trump scandal is how he’s separating families at the border.
Coma victim says “Wow, I must have been out for a really long time!” But the doctors reveal nope, just two days.
Then he sleeps for eight hours and when he wakes up, it’s all Stormy Daniels.
The outrage media only has space for one top story at a time, so it is 100% capable of shifting from “Government reports it’s missing half a dozen nukes” outrage to “B-list celebrity caught on video in racist rant” outrage, with everyone apparently forgetting the missing nukes.
If I was a supervillain, I would use my powers to steal a nuke after putting a national-level politician under hypnosis to speak a racist rant when given the trigger, then time the trigger to get the media to drop the stolen nuke outrage ASAP.
The Dem bench is, IMHO, sadly thin.
I think Gillibrand could win in ’20, and the main thing she needs from Bezos is competence among the rest of the folks running in ’20, and the sense that the race dynamic will be unforgiving to candidates that use scorched-earth tactics. It’d probably help if the Dems have retaken the House in ’18, so they can make sure to fund relevant projects like election protection. There’s truth in the line that “Democrats fall in love, Republicans fall in line.” When Dem primaries get ugly, Rs win. So agenda item one is to get Dems to see it as in their interest to be nice to each other.
After that, Bezos should a) make a 2020 map and pick a few states where he can ensure a state-level run by a libertarian or other Republican-adjacent (an evangelical party?) who can split votes off from Trump
b) double-down on work to build Dem party cohesion in states where the Bernie/Clinton split is especially deep. (Maybe just pick 2018 candidates with no ties to either Bernie or Clinton and signal boost them)
c) start researching what kind of messaging works to suppress turnout among Trump’s base. Will they not vote if they’re sure Trump’ll win? If they’re sure he’ll lose? If they’ve recently seen footage of him apologizing to a woman? If they’ve recently had a nice woman come to their door to raise money for rape and battered women shelters? Find something that works to make Trump voters stay home even half as well as negative campaigning turns off Dems, and then keep that knowledge under your hat (because other Dems and/or the media will throw it away by overusing it) until it’s time to deploy it. And then deploy aggressively.
Oh, and ffs, do whatever you can to keep Mueller’s investigation going, and in the news.
I think Gillibrand could win in ’20
Just looked her up on Wikipedia and if I were an opposition campaign, I’d hammer home “Hillary Clinton Version II: blonde white woman, succeeded to Hillary’s Senate seat, what is she going to do for the ordinary guy/minorities?” Plus the work for the tobacco company – keep her tangled up in “okay, yeah, Big Tobacco is Evil but by the same token the huge sums it paid me permitted me to do Good Works for the less fortunate” – “oh, so you profited off the deaths of millions of cancer sufferers and tried washing your hands by taking a few pro bono cases, Pontius Pilate?” Find family members of people who died from lung cancer due to smoking and get them to make statements whenever Ms Gillibrand is touting her legal work on “multiple pro bono cases defending abused women and their children, as well as other cases defending tenants seeking safe housing after lead paint and unsafe conditions were found in their homes”.
I’d hammer on the Clinton connections (with vague murmurings about what else is Gillibrand beholden to them for, and what murkiness might she be entangled in) and the tobacco company work.
Yes, that’s dirty pool. It’s a presidential election, not a vicarage tea party, and any vulnerability any candidate has is going to be attacked mercilessly.
(Though it does amuse me that her granny was involved in supporting a classic machine politician – the Irish background coming through there!)
Gillibrand has the advantage of having at least a milligram of actual charisma that works outside Hillary’s narrow-but-intense fan base. (Which is real, and includes more than just DNC staffers, and is going to jump on me screaming that “uncharismatic” is a misogynistic slur and Hillary only lost because shitty men like me privately doubted her… if they ever find out I said this.)
Last fall during the height of #MeToo Gillibrand broke from the party line and said that Bill Clinton should’ve resigned over the Lewinsky affair. There’s clearly room for her to distance herself from Hillary and burnish her feminist cred.
The problem is, I don’t know if it’s possible for a Democrat to win without the Pantsuit Nation’s support. But Trump is going to continue harping on “Crooked Hillary” and leading “LOCK HER UP” chants until the day he dies, and defending her is a sure path to a repeat of 2016. Maybe there’s a candidate out there who can thread that needle, I don’t know, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
It seems really unlikely to me that Hillary will run again, and even more unlikely she will win the nomination.
@Hillary’s narrow-but-intense fan base-
The Hillary voters I’ve met were D party hacks. Not narrow-but-intense, voting for the D party candidate who topped out. Like a guy explaining why he still paid to fix his ex-wife’s roof even though he knew she was, long story.
Say you go to the union hall and the secretary say ‘I’m voting for Hillary and asking you to join me. And yes, I know-‘
And he calls on the token R party guy and lets him talk until everyone gets bored and he says ‘Thanks, R party token, I respect you and you made good points, here’s why I say vote Hillary and now the notes of the last meeting-‘
The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pantsuit stuff was real enough. And It’s Her Turn struck me as Buggin’s Turn repeating farce as flatulence, but I’m not a good party member. Good party members strongly support the candidate who did their time and now it’s Their Turn.
If they’ve recently had a nice woman come to their door to raise money for rape and battered women shelters?
Only works if you believe his voters believe he rapes and beats women. What’s the current sex scandal – that he was fucking a porn star* and paid her off to keep the affair secret? Whatever your feelings about adultery**, there’s nothing about “raping and beating” there; probably helps his image as successful guy who can get the hot chicks, and if getting an intern in your work place to give you a blow job whilst you yourself are president isn’t disqualifying, why would a consensual affair (at least within the understood parameters of “trading sex for money as a mistress”) with someone not an employee or under his authority before ever he was elected be such?
*Or two; another purveyor of adult entertainment seems to have made a similar accusation, but I’m not interested enough in the story to follow it
**Only prudes like me care about sex outside marriage, and aren’t we all agreed the Religious Right should rightfully lose their influence in politics, yeah?
I’ll admit that a scandal involving paying off a porn star to not disclose the existence of his bastard child with her is *exactly* the kind of scandal I would have expected out of Trump.
And yet, the media still can’t help themselves from constantly making gay jokes about him anyway…
@Matt M
Yeah, the gay memes are a mistake–I don’t know why I didn’t notice that sooner. Better are the ones that just treat Trump as a toddler and Putin as daddy. That makes the same point without either villainizing gay relationships (which do not necessarily involve a power imbalance!) and it also uses a lens that is much more salient an insult in the minds of Trump’s base.
This would only be a small part of Bezos’ wealth, and a minor part of the strategy, but get Summer Zervos a lawyer who is as good a PR hound as Stormy Daniels’ attorney. It is absurd that the woman who claims Trump assaulted her is forgotten and the woman he claims he had a consensual affair is in constant headlines. (I imagine Bill Clinton haters felt the same way about Monica Lewinsky vs Juanita Broddrick.)
It just has to make 10% of them sufficiently less excited to vote for him that 2% do other things first enough on election day that they never get around to voting. I’m not sure if battered women is the issue–the point is more that if the person at their door is a nonchalant young woman making simple and effective steps toward addressing gender violence… anyway, it was just an example.
If I were to guess at what kind of canvasser would be effective, I tend to think a canvasser who seems at first to be a Mormon missionary but turns out to be a very thoroughly prepared conservative/Republican advocate for a small (say, 1/10th of a percent of a particular property assessment) decrease in certain taxes, where half of the decrease is just a straight refund to taxpayers and the other half is made up for by an increase somewhere else, because reasons. As an afterthought, said canvasser signals that they’re not one of the crazy Republicans who doesn’t see the lies our President says, but that won’t stop them from going door to door talking to Republicans about the issues all good Republicans should be thinking about.
I really don’t think demoralization propaganda is going to bring down Trump in 2020. That was the game plan in 2016, and it’s continuing non-stop to this day, with something like 90% of media reporting on Trump being negative. I think Trump supporters are well inoculated against the media screaming at them that Trump is bad.
To be honest, I don’t know what the Democrats can do. The correct answer is “run 1992 Bill Clinton” and I think that’s mostly what Trump did. He hammer[s|ed] on the dinner table issues voters care about. Jobs, economy, trade, immigration, military, terrorism. About the only issue voters care about that Trump doesn’t really have his finger on the pulse of is healthcare. But I don’t think the Dems have a good or simple answer for that largely because I don’t think there are good or simple answers to healthcare. Instead they’ve got Tom Perez calling Ocasio-Cortez “the future of the Democratic party” but the whole “abolish ICE” thing does not play well with the flyover states.
In politics 2020 is a lifetime away so anything could happen, but I don’t see a path for them right now. They get really worked up about minority issues or the treatment of foreigners, but for the actual voters it’s still “the economy, stupid.”
Eh, you are over-complicating the healthcare issue – The US has an uniquely inefficient healthcare system. Truly optimal healthcare provision might be hard, but a massive improvement on the status quo is not a difficult achievement, just adopting any of the half-dozen proven-to-be-better systems would do it.
Medicare for all is pithy, and would work, so would adopting Swiss style rules that standardize private health insurance into fungibility.
(The extra costs the us incurs is in large part down to every insurance company insisting on being a special snowflake in what it covers, what percentage it pays and how it is billed.. which burden health-care providers with enormous work loads for no good reason. If all insurance companies cover the same list of things, and use the same standardized form, hospitals could, and would, fire 80, 90 percent of their billing staff)
The issue is that you have to be willing to go scorched earth on a lot of the participants in the current system. For example, the aforementioned billing staff?That was several hundred thousand people you just let go as surplus to requirements.
And you have to fire them, in order for any reform to work, because their wages are a very large chunk of the excess costs.
And a Medicare-for-all platform is a declaration of war on the health insurance industry. Politically solid once you have done it, because firms that you bankrupted cannot fund lobbying efforts against you, but.. they better not see it coming.
Heck, that goes for a Swiss style reform too – Because the firms would have to go through their staff with a barrel of pink ink to survive under such conditions. Not much chance of getting super rich in a field regulated that tightly.
Yeah, it was interesting to see how Obamacare was shaped. This was a popular president with little experience but both houses of congress behind him (at least nominally), which seems kinda familiar somehow. And health care reform was absolutely the hill he was prepared to die on. And they still got Obamacare, which is (as best I can tell) a complete mess optimized to make sure the existing insurance industry and medical industry didn’t lose anything, which could only be passed using a questionable gimmick that left it open to court challenge, and which was born financially unstable and required executive-order-provided external subsidies that were predictably withdrawn when his party lost the white house.
Obamacare is the only reasonable option available at the time. Obama wasn’t a dictator and there were, are, and will continue to be large number of conservative Democrats that aren’t going to back aggressive reform, and a bunch more that will get quite skittish when rubber hits the road and they can’t just pose by Bernie Sanders for a picture.
‘it’s the economy stupid’
IIRC Polling of R, Is, and DS puts ‘immigration’ as the #1, #1, and #2 issue respectively. #1 being healthcare for Ds. This is why, I believe, Trump’s immigration rhetoric has gotten edgier over time as polling data reveals that the general electorate is closer to the dubbed ‘far right’ position on this issue then the center left position on this issue. I should stress that ‘how far’ is difficult to determine b/c of the wording of polling questions.
I don’t think it’s just that ‘Abolish ICE’ is unpopular, it’s that aggressive immigration enforcement is *more* popular than doing nothing (which in turn is more popular than abolishing ICE and immigration enforcement generally)
Rs and Ds are, by my estimation, both biting their nails most over the same issue; “What will the US look like 10-20 years from now” — obviously each side rooting for the opposite outcome of the other.
But otherwise I agree that the negative reporting has lost most of its impact; it has become the new normal and if approval ratings are anything to go by, the public has adjusted. If reporting became more neutral, justified or not, I can imagine approval ratings going even higher. Ironic.
The economy affects general satisfaction and voter turnout (both pro and con)
I googled around for polls on issues that are important to voters and the first result from HuffPo pretty much confirms my prejudices. The #1 issue for dems is healthcare, then guns, and immigration is far down the list with only 10% rating it in their top 2 issues. And yet, the most passion I’ve seen out of the Dem leadership lately has been about the treatment of illegal foreigners at the border. I do not think this is a good way to energize the base. Dems should be hammering on healthcare because that’s where 34% of their voters, 30% of Is and 26% of Rs are paying attention.
If the Dems want to make the midterm elections about immigration I think this is a losing proposition for them, as this is a top 2 issue for 43% of Republicans and 25% of Is. Focusing on policies that your base is lacklaster about but your opposition feels very strongly about in the opposite direction is not a winning formula.
And the economy ties into the Culture War, stupid.
Clinton/Garland 2020. Make things right.
Identify and hire the best talent at Fox News to have them work on projects that won’t help Republicans.
Influence all of the pertinent lower level elections to control the gerrymandering.
Bezos, if your goal is purely to hurt Trump personally and prevent him from being re-elected, the obvious goal is to split his base.
Run as or promote a candidate as similar to him as possible, but younger and better looking.
Do everything possible to dampen the rabid media attacks on Trump. They did more to make him look sympathetic and genuine than he could have possibly accomplished on his own. Have them attack your guy instead and use this as evidence that Trump has sold out to the swamp but your guy is still pure.
This is a book recommendation thread.
A few days ago, we had a discussion in the comments about David Weber, and I was once again reminded that this forum is mainly populated by
huge fucking nerdslots of educated and cultured people. Anyway, what David Weber does better than most other authors I’ve read is great Space Battles. I’ve also read Timothy Zahn, who does them well, and Jack Campbell’s Lost Fleet, who does okay. What I’m asking for are other books or series with terrific Space Battles. Anything you enjoyed reading that had lasers, missiles (or missile lasers) in space?
Well, since I just finished reshelving my library:
C.J. Cherryh is vaguely passable on the strategy and tactics of space battles in her Alliance/Union series, but she’s really good at making you understand what it feels like to develop PTSD as a result of your participation of dear god when will this end we’re all gonna die space battles.
Elizabeth Moon in the Vatta’s War series and Lois Bujold in some of the Dendarii-focused Vorkosigan books also have the knack for getting the human part of the equation right without getting the tactics and techniques completely wrong. Somewhat more upbeat, and the protagonists are more likely to be commanders than victims.
As always, your go-to team for getting hard SF done right with good storytelling and plot and characters is Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle, but I think they’ve only done two full-on space battles; the ending of Footfall and the lost opening of Mote in God’s Eye. The latter isn’t truly lost, of course, it’s been published in an anthology or two at least.
James Corey’s Expanse series has space battles of sub-Weberian scope but greater hardness and better writing across the board. 80% fewer infodumps but you still know what’s going on, 100% fewer magic treeponies and you won’t miss them a bit. But at this point you may be better off watching it on SyFy, er, Amazon.
Roger Macbride Allen wrote some pretty good stuff in the 1980s, starting with Torch of Honor. From memory it shouldn’t be too dated, but I haven’t reread it since the 1990s at the latest.
Speaking of Torches, we’ve talked Karl Gallagher’s Torchship Trilogy here at length; it has its weaknesses including a dose of first-novel syndrome, but it’s got decent hard-ish SF space battles.
Paul Hamilton would rather write about Han Solo flying the Millenium Falcon than Admiral Ackbar commanding the rebel fleet (figuratively speaking; he’s not actually doing Star Wars). And he wants to make sure you know how many hot women enthusiastically bang Han Solo. But he delivered the space battles adequately, IIRC.
And an honorable mention for David Brin’s Uplift series, or at least the final section of Startide Rising. This is the “baffle them with wickedly awesome bullshit” school of writing science fiction that the audience won’t notice has the hardness of undercooked flan. It’s too difficult to try to convince a technically literate audience that FTL can work, so spin up half a dozen incompatible types of FTL drive and keep them busy trying to keep track of which one is in use today. More aliens than the Star Wars cantina scene, and you can kind of keep track of those too. Plucky heroes, most of them not even vaguely humanoid, and a space battle against impossible odds for the fate of eleven galaxies, yeah, it’s awesome in a fifty-point all-caps SPACE OPERA! kind of way.
I’ll probably think of some more later.
The sequel to Mote, “The Gripping Hand,” hinges on a lengthy and very detailed space battle that I found quite fulfilling to read. It goes in to a ton of detail on the tactics involved and how the two armadas use the light-speed gap to their relative (hah!) advantages. I also loved that the changing relative positions of astronomical bodies within the solar system was a strategic and, more importantly, political factor in how the war proceeded; one of the aliens described the varying distances between rival space-faring factions using the metaphor of ancient Persian trade routes, which might be fast and safe in one season but slow and dangerous at a different time of year.
Unfortunately, Niven suffers from a bad case of “all mainstream sci-fi from a generation ago looks sexist now” disease, so take that under advisement. Also, too much exposure to realistic descriptions of kinetic bombardment can make it hard to take the Death Star from Star Wars seriously.
I have this theory:
At any given time/place, there is a dominant set of norms about how to think and talk about the world. Over time, these drift and change. Which means that it is inevitable that over time, books will become less and less in tune with the current norms.
In some cultures, there’s also a high tolerance for variance from many/most of those norms–most people are okay reading stuff that doesn’t perfectly follow them, even though they may sometimes find stuff so jarring or offensive that they get knocked out of a story. In other cultures, there is a very low tolerance for variance from the current norms–most people are offended by even relatively small deviations from those norms.
In the high-tolerance cultures, you will see a much greater ability to read and enjoy older works. And so many people will be familiar with the historical works, and that will affect the current literature in various interesting ways. In the low-tolerance cultures, you will see far less ability to read and enjoy those works, and so few readers and writers will be familar with them.
@John Shilling, @Chevalier Mal Fet – have you read Walter Jon Williams’ Conventions of War trilogy? I liked it a lot.
Randall Garrett’s Takeoff! covered the ‘then my X-beam struck his Q-shield and his R-beam was deflected by my Y-shield’ stuff. Spinning your wheels with stagy military soap opera and a black velvet curtain with some lightbulbs isn’t good science fiction battle. Good science fiction battle at least starts with two galaxies colliding, which of course means they are passing through each other. It’s a fight inside a red sun system, which of course means it’s inside a red sun. It’s when you use the wonders of astronomy as the of course setting for your plot, and if you do it right and have intelligent characters, it’s great science fiction, and if you do the setting it right and let the gods but annihilate all space and time to make two lovers bathetic and happy, it’s great space opera. Nobody has done great space opera or great science fiction for decades. Just reread Niven and ignore the Hugos now they’ve burned the brand.
I’m not sure if you’re looking for realism or not; if not, you might want to consider E.E. ‘Doc’ Smith, particularly the Lensman series.
Iain M. Banks? The Culture novels have some impressive space battles (though as it’s space opera, he doesn’t go into much detail on things like tactics and armament). But perhaps a better choice is The Algebraist, set in a “harder”/lower-tech universe where there is no FTL other than via artificial wormholes, and no inertial compensators so spaceships are filled with liquid to let their crews tolerate high acceleration.
And then there are the Dwellers, an advanced “slow” (experiencing life much more slowly than humans) civilisation who live in gas giants, have lifespans measured in billions of years, and fight wars among themselves for recreation using huge lighter-than-air “dreadnoughts”.
Of course, Banks’s superb skill at naming his ships continues- one plot-important warship is the Mannlicher-Carcano…
The space battles don’t seem especially well described or imagined to me, but the terror-weapon assassination at the end of _Look to Windward_ is pretty lovingly described, and probably was pretty effective at sending the desired Don’t Fuck With the Culture message.
Yeah, I’d never been too impressed with the Culture series’ space battles. Banks tends to be too enchanted with the scale of his setting to bother making them relatable, and a lot of them come off as curb-stomps or glorified video-game shootouts. His scenes of ground warfare are pretty good, though — ugly and chaotic, but that’s what makes them work. The early Vatueil scenes in Surface Detail stand out, along with the climax of Consider Phlebas, and there are some good bits in Use of Weapons too.
The terror weapon scene was… well described, but I got the impression that it was there more to satisfy Banks’ need for one gratuitously nasty scene per book than anything else.
It worked in context, though. It was pretty clear that the nature of the assassination (and probably footage of it) would work as a deterrent to the next several powerful sentients who thought that maybe blowing up a Culture Orbital would be a good idea.
If you’re looking for realistic military space battles, I have nothing for you.
If you’re looking for WORLD-SHATTERING SPACE ADVENTURE!!!, may I recommend Superluminary by John C. Wright? Three book series (but short books), wherein being decapitated is but a minor inconvenience to the hero of the tale. It’s not deep but it’s good old-fashioned pulp style fun.
EDIT: Also, the “oh come on that can’t possibly be a real astronomical feature” stuff is, apparently, all real.
N.b. Superluminary is available for free. I don’t know whether that’s just the first draft or what, but I read it a few weeks ago and thought it was pretty enjoyable.
The whole Expanse series by S.A Correy is the best sci fi I’ve every read (the show is ok, but doesn’t begin to measure up). The hard science part is pretty solid, the softer “sciences” are surprisingly solid, the characters are great, their relationships feel realistic, various hot issues are there in such a way that they don’t feel like mandatory inclusions.
I also enjoyed the Red Rising series, although I really didn’t expect to. It’s very far from hard sci fi, more of space romans/viking/celt adventures, but it entertaining, and its mostly written in first person present tense, which works surprisingly well.
Edit: Peter F Hamilton does some pretty fantastic action scenes in a future high tech society. His endings sometimes disappoint, especially in his earlier works. But the beginning and middle are always fantastic. Magic tree ponies are there, but appear well hidden by fancy words.
A tangent: since y’all were speaking well of Weber and bean linked On Basilisk Station, I read it this weekend, and I thought it was quite good. Especially toward the end when gur Srneyrff fgnegrq punfvat gur Uniravgr fuvc Fvevhf—everything from there on was really great.
I went and re-read the ending section again, and oh man, pbzcnerq gb gur fpnyr bs guvatf 10 obbxf naq 20+ lrnef qbja gur yvar, gur Srneyrff – Fvevhf qhry vf nyzbfg dhnvag. Fvatyr zvffvyrf sverq ng n gvzr, zvffvyr qrsrafrf gung pna oneryl unaqyr vg, univat gb pybfr gb raretl enatr gb qrpvqr gur vffhr – zbfg bs gur frevrf vf nobhg gnxvat gung gnpgvpny raivebazrag naq tenqhnyyl eraqrevat nyy bs vg bofbyrgr.
I was hoping you might say that. 😀
I don’t think I’m pick up any more of the books anytime soon, but it’s definitely on my radar now. I might do a few next year or something.
Book 1 of “night lords trilogy”, I think called soul hunter. Disclaimer: I was greatly dissapointed at how accomodating fate is to them on one particular occasion, -Villains should really have to earn their victories, perhaps especially protagonists. -But the “big gambit in the grand space battle” sequence was pretty frickin awesome.
It’s also interesting in how it depicts an elite evil crack troops POV with a strong emphasis on it being a martial brotherhood, not something I’ve read elsewhere.
(To be clear, they’re definitely pretty evil, -not remotely as bad as black company imo, but they are the bad guys, -they slaughter effectively helpless imperial guard, one of the main characters is someone the kidnap, maybe an astropath, I don’t recall, etc.)
edit: If you like the John C wright thing linked maybe check out his count to a trillion series. I haven’t actually read either one (hear me out), but based on golden transcendence and orphans of chaos he writes grand epic stuff, and I believe that’s his “space is big and epic” series.
I liked the Count to the Eschaton sequence a lot, but I think the final book was weaker than the earlier ones. I haven’t read Golden Transcendence, so I can’t say how the two series compare.
Readers who don’t mind transposing space-battles into sea-battles, and lasers into cannons, will greatly enjoy Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey/Maturin novels (discussed above). Such transpositions are generally satisfactory, except for those rare SF stories whose plots depend crucially upon the detailed technological workings of space-lasers. Example: Heinlein’s Citizen of the Galaxy transposes pretty naturally onto Kipling’s Captains Courageous.
Here’s a weird, pointless, and random debate some friends and I had this weekend: has the number of total t-shirt designs (so different shirt styles, not individual shirts) made in history reached the billions?
So we’re talking about incredibly rough estimates but we’re also talking about getting an answer right only to an order of magnitude.
I say no. A billion is a lot.
Well, just to ballpark it, I’d guess that somewhere around ten billion people have lived since T-shirts started being worn as outerwear in the Fifties or Sixties (before that, the number of unique designs would be negligible). So, how many unique T-shirt designs per capita over that period? If it’s less than 0.1, then there are less than a billion T-shirt designs in history.
I’d guess somewhere around 0.02. Most T-shirt designs are probably one-offs for small companies and kids’ soccer teams and such, which I figure probably means between one in twenty and one in a hundred people in the West design a shirt. And then there’s probably enough T-shirt businesses floating around to inflate that number somewhat, but on the other hand most of the world isn’t the West.
“… which I figure probably means between one in twenty and one in a hundred people in the West design a shirt.”
Could be significantly more, I think. Every stag party has custom made t-shirts, kids get these t-shirts on many occasions not just for soccer teams. I had plenty of t-shirts from summer camps, chess tournaments, school events etc.
I decided to count how many custom t-shirts I personally have had, and compare that to the number of each of those t-shirts that was printed.
I’ve had… 12 custom shirts from theater-productions in high school (3 per year for four years, about 40 were printed of each design), 2 custom shirts from high-school sports (50ish prints made of each design), 2 custom shirts from middle-school sports, (15 prints per each), ~5 custom-shirts from summer camp (about 500 per run?), ~5 wildlife t-shirts (massive runs, these were sold in gift shops and some box stores), 3 custom shirts from cafe-press for a college society (~5 sales per design), ~5 other custom ‘free t-shirt’ at something in college (runs between 50 and 1000), at least 5 campaign t-shirts (runs anywhere from 20 to a thousand or so for Senate campaign), and then all the other t-shirts I actually bought in stores at some point, plus the 5 different t-shirts with auto logos on them given me by an Uncle who worked for an auto company. I have team-building exercise / commemorative t-shirts from several workplaces including… 2 where I worked, one where a gal I dated worked, 2 where my mother worked, and 1 where my father worked. I’d say I’ve owned ~ 100 unique designs, and that about half of those designs had print runs of 100 or less–sometimes much less–such that I’m pretty close to having the consumer force of one custom t-shirt design.
BUT did I put enough effort into this?
I’ve also owned at least four tie-dye shirts and two screen-press shirts, all of them one-of-a-kind. I also attended a family reunion where *everyone* had a unique shirt, each stating the person’s name and their relation to the central relator at the reunion. So now I think as a consumer of t-shirt designs, my contribution to the market place has driven the creation of ~10 additional t-shirt designs. I just realized I forgot church camp and boy scouts. (Many of those runs were quite large… but many were specific to a particular patrol or troop, so only 50 or 100 per design.)
I think I’m an outlier, so I still agree that 1b is probably high. but 100m is probably low, at least if things like the tie-dye or family-reunion designs above count as one for each shirt.
Wow, you’ve owned a lot of T shirts!
As a kid, I made a batik shirt, which was a fully bespoke shirt, to I’m definitely above 1, just from that shirt alone.
Talking about unique t-shirts, off the top of my head I can think of three that I’ve tie-dyed, two that I’ve hand-painted, and four that were a common design but with my name embroidered or printed on top.
So that’s 9 unique shirts on my part, though I’m not sure how many of them would count as a “unique t-shirt design” by Freddie deBoer’s rules.
Hmm
I can think of owning 8 choir shirts for ~50 people, 2 school shirts ~100 people, 4 sports teams of ~20, 7 church shirts of ~100, 3 camp shirts of ~500, and maybe 20 graphic tees I’d estimate having a run of 10,000.
All of those would definitely count as unique designs, without fudging for hand-made patterns or personal additions, which mean I own ~0.46 unique Ts. I think 0.5 unique, printed-run t-shirts would be a reasonable estimate for an American in their 20s/30s.
My college did a custom t-shirt every year for scholarship weekend (1), another one each year for freshmen arriving (1), a dorm shirt each year for each dorm (6), and each class had a fall-fest shirt (4). Plus there was the one for the whole college each year. That’s 13 custom designs every single year. I started in 2003, and I know for a fact they were doing it for at least four years before that. From 1999 – 2018 is 19 years. So, 19 * 13 = 247 shirts so far (at the very least). How many colleges around the country do something similar, I don’t know, and of course their number of dorm shirts might differ.
Next, way back in 1992, I was part of the kid’s soccer team over the summer. We got custom t-shirts. Changed every year. Assuming that’s continued, that’s another 26 shirts.
Lots of grade schools in middle class and higher do custom t’s for each grade.
Now for my dojo. Every dojo I’ve been a part of had a custom t-shirt. That’s multiple martial arts styles too, but they didn’t change every year. So assume 5 t-shirt designs for dojo’s per city.
Summer camps. Every one had at least one design, many had 2. Not counting different colors with same design as a different shirt.
Now we go to stores. Walmart tends to have 20 different designs every year since at least 2008. Spencer’s had 10 different designs, two of which changed each year, dunno for how long, but they sure weren’t the ones Walmart sold. Hot Topic had 10 different designs, two of which changed every year, and 4 of which overlapped with Spencer’s. Right now, 5-below has 20-30 different designs, but I only started going there this year, so I don’t know how often they’ll change.
So, I can say with confidence that there’s at least 100 new designs every single year, plus one design per sports team, one design per dojo, one design per summer camp, and one design per grade per major US city.
To bloat it even more, at one of the summer camps, each unit would design their own t-shirt, starting back in 1998. I think there were 20 units. 1 had four sessions per summer, 10 had 8 sessions per summer, and the other 9 had 16 sessions per summer. 238 designs per year. Granted, only one of the four summer camps I went to did that, and I know of two others that didn’t (because they were set up the same way as one of the other ones I went to). I don’t think there would be many like it.
What counts as a unique design? Is there a minimum for number of shirts actually made with that design?
My first thought when reading your question was exactly what you said in your final line. A billion is a *lot*.
To work it out more thoroughly, we need some kind of estimate of the shape of the distribution of how many T shirts there are of each design. Obviously the big brands will produce huge numbers of T shirts of each design, and I expect this accounts for the vast majority of T shirts. Nornagest reckons most T shirt designs are one-offs. I’m not sure about this, but it sounds plausible. So we have a really ugly-shaped distribution with a very, very long tail.
How many T shirts are there in the world? 10 billion? 100 billion? Let’s assume it’s less than 100 billion. So to be under 1 billion T shirt designs, we need for there to be a mean of >100 T shirts per design. But the mean is really hard to estimate because the distribution is a funny shape.
Ok, so let’s cut the distribution in half. Assume that the bit of the distribution around 100 shirts per design doesn’t contribute a huge amount to our numbers. Let’s pretend that there are “big brands” with >> 100 shirts/design and “one-offs” with << 100 shirts/design. So relatively small designs like conventions or music bands that print a thousand shirts, they count as "big brands". So what fraction of shirts belong to big brands? Well I own about 20 T shirts and one of them is a one-off so that would suggest taking 95%. I’m not going to do that because I’m a Westerner and I think we probably have more unique shirts than the rest of the world. Let’s say 98%, but I really think it’s higher.*
So we have <2% of shirts are one-offs out of <100 billion shirts. That's 98% of <100 billion, which is <98 billion. We've also assumed that there's much more than 100 shirts/design. Call it 1000 shirts/design, although I think it's much more than that. This gives us <0.098 billion designs. Call it <0.1 billion.
This gives us an upper bound of 0.6 billion. To be honest I'm surprised it's that high, but I do think my estimates were mostly on the side that would make this number as big as possible.
Overall, I reckon it's between 100 million and 1 billion, but I could believe it was in the 10s of millions.
*re-reading my working, this seems to be the most important estimate. If it was 99%, my final upper-bound goes down to 0.35 billion. If it was 99.9% my final upper-bound is more like 0.15 billion. Or, alternatively, would allow me to relax what I call my "weakest assumption" of 4 designs/shirt in the <<100 designs/shirt category.
This week’s shirt.woot derby currently has 64 entries, and it’s week 664 of their derby. While older derbies wouldn’t have attracted as much attention, not all of their t-shirt designs come from the derby, I wouldn’t estimate that they have 40,000 shirts in their catalog (though not all of those shirts went to print, but technically you said ‘t-shirt designs’). Then there are sites like CafePress, which will let you print any image onto a t-shirt, and looking at the catalog of “Men’s T-shirts” gives 9,626,074 results, again, with the technical definition of “designs”, as we don’t know how many of those have actually been printed (though I’m pretty sure that number doesn’t include the same design printed on different colors, which CafePress allows, of which there are more than 10, which if we’re being very technical with your definition would bring us 1/10th of the way from one site alone, though that’s still a long long way to go, and other sites are probably smaller than CafePress and overlap in some of their catalog).
As others have noted, in the US it’s pretty common to print t-shirts for local sports teams, performing arts groups, community events, fun-runs (I don’t know how many race t-shirts my wife has), college clubs, churches, local businesses, etc etc. Plus, making custom shirts is a fairly common activity for children and youth programs, either with painting or tie-die. I would bet we could get at least 300M unique t-shirts this way in US alone.
It’s definitely US-centric, but how widespread is t-shirt mania? I saw a lot of custom shirts in the UK, though I would doubt as many as in the US, and would bet it’s the same in other English-speaking nations, and lesser but still notable in developed world countries. Can this 4x larger but less shirty population support double the US shirt reserve? How common are custom t-shirt designs in the majority world?
If we only include t-shirt designs that were done for a run, either by a professional printer or by a silk-screen-setup in somebody’s garage, I would guess that we’re short of a billion designs, though a significant percentage of the way there.
If we’re expanding the definition of ‘design’ to include one-off tie-dyes, hand painted, stencils, etc etc, then I think we’ve easily smashed a billion unique shirt designs.
Assuming that the T-Shirt design wearing population is dominated by USians of relatively recent birth (which is underselling it by a lot, I think), we might guess 333 million “typical” T-Shirt design wearers.
3 designs per typical T-shirt wearer would get us to a billion, but those aren’t unique T-shirt designs.
However what matters is the size of the average unique T-shirt run, which includes everything from Nike apparel through sports-teams of various level of amateurism all the way to bespoke Cafe Press single item runs. If we assume the average size of the run is 30, I think we only need a population of 333 million T-Shirt wearers to have owned 90 such T-shirts in their entire life.
That includes every single Nike emblem shirt you have had just to run it, etc., and many of those will still be unique designs, with slight variations on a theme.
I think it’s more likely than not that we have had over 1 billion unique designs.
The german writer Kathrin Passig has among her many projects a small website called Zufallsshirt, a random generator for shirt designs which you can buy. Per FAQ the designs are combinations of limited sets, enabling 48,323,750,000,000 possible designs.
In fractional OT 105.75 user johan_larson asked:
I had the pleasure of finding the official curriculum of the Finnish-speaking 6-grade kansakoulu/folkskola/common school of city of Lahti from 1914, which I assume is about the correct time period and representative of education given in other schools in similar medium/small towns. Attending school was not compulsory until 1921, and before that less common in countryside than in urban areas. (Very rural areas did not have to provide full extent of the school curriculum.)
The education consisted of religion, native language (divided to “reading” and “grammar”), “education in observations”, geography, history, mathematics, “measurements”, “natural knowledge”, drawing, handwriting, singing, gymnastics and crafts. Kids receive 24 hours of education per week in years I and II, 30-31 hours in later grades. No instruction in any foreign language.
I’ll refer to the grades / school years as I-VI for simplicity, but if you look at the original document, it has “lower” grades numbered I-II, followed by “upper” grades I-IV. (Total 6 years of schooling.) If the student could pass the entrance exams and the family had the means to afford the fees (or student obtained a scholarship), they could move to the oppikoulu/läröverk (grammar school that prepared for studies in university) after their 4th year.
Religion: Religion appears to be one of the most important subjects at every grade (judging by the number of hours allocated to it, on par with maths and reading and writing). Grade I: stories from the NT. Grade II: stories from OT. (“No textbooks used” at this stage.) Starting from year III, the students begin a more serious study of the catechism (presumably of the national Lutheran church) and reading the Bible proper.
Native language, reading: First year is mostly vowel and reading practice. Reading material gets longer and more difficult over the years. In later grades (parts of) some particular books to be read are specified (including a work of historical fiction by the national poet Runeberg). Some poems and stories are required to be memorized.
Native language, grammar and writing practice: The pupils start the deliberate writing practice on their second year. References to the textbook used. Year VI covers “writing (personal) letters, letters of application, adverts and other practical texts.”
“Observations” is a grades I-II only subject. Instruction covers natural world and geography as appropriate for small kids. Topics include: household animals, everyday objects (“knife e.t.c.”), stories and fairytales, “discussions on instructional pictures“, clock, “species of important trees”, local streets and the town layout.
Mathematics instruction starts at grade I, but note that it is not called by the Greek-derived word for “mathematics” (which IIRC was reserved for higher mathematics such as algebra and trigonometry that were subjects in institutions that prepared for university); a more literal translation of the subject name is “numerics” or “calculations”. Topics covered: Addition, subtraction, multiplication, divisions. (Range of numbers and operations gets more difficult year by year). Fractions and calculation with units are introduced in year IV. Year VI covers percent and interest calculation.
“Study of measurements” (literal translation of an arcane word). Only on the year 6. Curriculum has only a reference to the textbook, but a bit of googling reveals that is subject was mostly geometry and its practical applications. I can’t find any scanned copies and only very scant descriptions of the textbook, so I have no details what kind of geometrical instruction the children received.
Drawing. While the subject is called “drawing”, it also includes working with clay and paper and some painting. Instructions are surprisingly detailed: topics, techniques and materials are specified, down to the make of the pencils and brushes used.
Crafts. Grades I-II: Simple use of needle. Clay. Cutting paper to shapes and forms. Instruction diverges by sex starting on the grade III, and subject develops more into make of practical everyday objects and household items than playful creations of little kids: Boys have woodwork and simple metalwork, girls learn to make textiles (from year 5 onwards, with sewing machines.)
“Natural knowledge” starts at grade III and is what would be called (natural) sciences today, but note that the modern word for “sciences” is not used. (I don’t know if it is a quirk of language from a century ago or indicative of deeper philosophical statement.) . Topics: Human anatomy. Plants. Animals. Year VI has a little(?) bit of physics and chemistry. (Unfortunately, no information on depth of instruction.) Also as possibly a note of interest, “temperance education” gets a specific highlight in the curriculum. (Year V: “influence of alcohol on human body”. Year VI: “the production and chemical composition of alcohol”.)
Geography. Grade III: local geography, terrestrial globe, Finland. IV: Europe and Russia. V: Asia, Africa, America, Australia. VI: Earth and celestial bodies.
Handwriting. The text only tells which parts of a particular textbook are covered, so I can’t tell much of the contents.
History. Only on years V-VI. Both general history, and history of Russia (“as appropriate”). The textbooks are specified, no remarks on their contents.
Singing. Very detailed instructions are given: which songs (many religious songs from the church hymnal book, also some nationalistic / seasonal songs) are to be sung, what kind of musical theory is covered.
Gymnastics. The curriculum again lists only the appropriate chapters from a instructional textbook. Also sports, skating, skiing if weather permits.
addendum. Image search by the name of the geometry textbook brings images that appear to include some work with compass (link to exercise that transcends language barriers I hope) and (unit) computations of area and volume and other geometrical exercises of similar level.
Wow. An impressive find. Thank you for bringing it to our attention.
The curriculum you describe is much richer than I expected.
Thank you for your kind words, but it really was mostly a pleasant way to procrastinate.
Also, it was a surprise to notice that the education (at least, as per specified by the official curriculum) wasn’t at all that different what I had almost a century later in 90s/00s, except we had 1) less nationalistic and religious stint in the readings, 2) far less singing, 3) the contents of natural sciences and geography classes were probably? hopefully? more up-to-date and “modern”, and 4) history as a separate subject started a couple of years earlier. But (for example) all the advanced mathematics, physics and chemistry did not begin before our 7th year, and while pedagogical exposition in the textbooks was probably different, the contents sound strikingly similar: We also spent our 6th year grinding out percent calculations, and frankly, we didn’t do anything as sophisticated as “finding the midpoint of a line with the compass” until years 7 or 8, and I recall anecdotal evidence from my parents’ generation that in their time the students who transitioned to the grammar school (remember, in their 5th year!) started by studying geometry from textbooks that resembled more Euclid than modern textbooks. So our maths education has partially declined challenge-rating-wise.
This list of topics is fairly like those of the Amish-Mennonite schools. Fewer years, but longer days (ours were 20 hours a week all years, for 8 years.)
We would have called the mathematics/numerics subject arithmetic. For us, that included “study of measurements”–perimeter/area/volume calculations for regular figures, units of measure and how to convert among them, time and rate problems, etc. The subject also included estimation and problem-solving methods (sketches, parallel problems, and so forth.)
Did not have Observation, Crafts, Gymnastics.
We had spelling as a separate topic from writing.
Thanks, “arithmetic” would certainly have been a more apt translation to modern English … on the other hand, I offer a saving throw: the creators / standardizers of the 19th century (and early 20th) era Finnish language were big on creating “natural sounding” words from “popular” or “non-foreign” roots, avoiding introducing loanwords from Greek or Latin (sometimes also avoiding German, Russian and Swedish if possible). So instead of merely coming up with a Finnish spelling for “arithmetic”, they prefer a construct derived from verb that is usually translated as “to count”. (And while we are at it, the word they use for geography would also be lit. translated as “study of (land|country|ground|Earth)”. The only word of “foreign origin” to make it into the subject list is “history”.)
Out of curiosity, did those words stay?
Late 19th – early 20th century Basque went through a similar process. A guy named Sabino Arana invented a bunch of words, notably the horrible word “urrutizkine” for “telefonoa” because he didn’t like loan words either. He also translated a lot of names to Basque, and invented a bunch of names.
Some of the words he invented stuck, but most of them didn’t, and we reverted to the loan words. The Basque names he invented did stay, though.
Inspired by Scott’s article on Melatonin, I gave it a shot. So far, out of five nights with 0.5 mg, I’ve woken up twice with nightmares, which is not something that usually happens to me. If you have tried the stuff, what’s your guess – coincidence or side effect?
Never had nightmares with it, but my first few times taking it I had unusually vivid dreams. Seemed to go away after a while.
I’m trying to use it now. I took it before going to sleep (as per the box instructions) and it had vivid dreams. Unfortunately, I woke up much earlier than I wanted to, then felt sleepy later (perhaps due to the melatonin, but probably just due to the lack of sleep earlier). I guess I should try Scott’s advice of taking melatonin much earlier than bedtime.
Does anyone here know of a work of fiction with an otherwise realistic setting in which a major character (preferably the protagonist) is explicitly the only one in the world with superpowers/supernatural abilities, and it’s NOT thanks to technology/genetic modification or extensive training? Maybe I don’t consume enough fiction but I could only think of 2 works that even come close:
1. Hardcore Henry, in which the villain has gratuitious telepathic powers that are never explained (but the movie never does anything with this and also it’s… not a good film at all, in my opinion)
2. Death Note, before Misa shows up
Anyone know anything that would fit?
Well there’s Alex Mack, who thanks to accidental contact with a weird chemical goo has a bunch of strange and unrelated powers.
Watchmen comes to mind. One actual superhero, many hapless losers in costumes.
If you want to include video games, Max from Life is Strange is the only character who has any special abilities (she can rewind time), though the prequel kiiiiiind of hints that Rachel had some kind of subconscious pyrokinesis thing going on.
One Punch Man is sort of like Watchmen in that respect. At least in the first season—we may meet more folks like Saitama later.
I love One Punch Man, but it’s very clearly IMHO not “a work of fiction with an otherwise realistic setting in which a major character (preferably the protagonist) is explicitly the only one in the world with superpowers/supernatural abilities.”
1. The setting is an anime-style Japan, where the cities and society have specifically been reorganized as a result of the regular appearance of monsters.
2. The very first scene has One Punch Man facing Vaccine Man, a giant mutant born from pollution and waste to punish the earth, and his origin story involves a fight against Crablante, a villain who developed crab powers from eating too much crab.
3. While Saitama is at an entirely different level from all the other supers, his universe is already cluttered with supers when he gets there.
but it’s a great show and an even better manga – everyone should check it out.
OPM doesn’t fit my criteria at all but I second that it’s an amazing show. Aside from the clever writing, the animation is really pretty.
Also, in my opinion ONE’s other work Mob Psycho 100 is even better so if you like OPM I highly recommend it.
Hah, fair enough. It seemed to me that the heroes other than Saitama and perhaps Tornado (since she’s an esper) were basically well-trained mundanes or the result of technology or genetic tampering. But it’s definitely not a realistic setting, and a lot of the monsters seem to have weird powers of their own.
Murata is also incredible.
One Punch Man seems almost the opposite. In a world filled with superheroes, monsters and titanic forces the story is all about a completely banal man.
In a society of heroes, the commoner is the real hero.
I can not confirm or deny whether the things below strictly adhere to your definition because that would be spoilers, but they are in the ballpark:
Steven Gould’s Jumper. An abused kid develops the ability to teleport. No explanation of how that works is given.
Harlan Ellison’s novella Mefisto in Onyx. Guy’s a telepath.
Seconding Jumper.
There’s a fan-novel where Supergirl ends up in the real world and everyone freaks out in pretty short order. Very good story and the name completely escapes me. Also has one of my favorite background details, as while Supergirl is from the universe where Superman exists, the ‘real world’ is the universe where Spoiler: Nzryvn Rneuneg existed. Although, the book had a happier ending.
The protagonist and title character of Roald Dahl’s children’s book “Matilda” develops powers of telekinesis, that is, moving an object far from herself by just looking at it and concentrating. I can’t confirm that she’s the only one in the world who can do that, but it is quite possible, according to the reactions of Ms Honey. Matilda loses her powers by the end of the book.
Anime thriller Boku Dake ga Inai Machi (aka Erased) fits.
Isaac Asimov’s classic Foundation series fits IIRC.
In general I think this kind of thing is more common in children’s media since the more coherent world-building expected in adult fiction makes it hard to justify totally unique superpowers.
I thought of the same. It’s speculated to be a genetic mutation, but I don’t think we get confirmation of that anywhere in the series.
And the fact that it is unexplained/unpredictable is, itself, a major and significant plot point.
I don’t know, there is one character who’s an extremely powerful telepath for no reason that he or anyone else is aware of, so I assume that’s what you’re thinking of? But there are a number of other telepaths in that series – they aren’t as powerful, but they have what is pretty clearly a lesser version of the same abilities, and they are at least implied to know where they come from.
I can’t remember the name, but there is a book where magic is generated/managed using music, and is extremely demanding on its practitioner, in which a trained opera singer ends up there somehow.
Because she could train without the magical drain until ending up there, she’s orders of magnitude more powerful than anyone else.
Can’t remember the book’s name.
It’s a series, IIRC.
Vaguely French pen-name for the author.
Edit:
Got it.
I think you mean the “The Soprano Sorceress” by L.E. Modesitt.
Thank you! Yes, that’s the book I was thinking of.
Neal Shusterman has a young adult novel that fits, called Bruiser. The title character’s ability is more of an anti-power, though: He suffers pain in place of anyone he cares about who happens to be near him. It’s honestly a fantastic story.
Actually, now that I wrote that, I recall another of his: The Schwa Was Here. Another anti-power–the titular Schwa has the trait of being almost impossible to notice (raise hand in class, teacher doesn’t see; nobody really knows his name; buys a billboard, the road he buys it on closes for the duration he owns it. That sort of thing).
He has another that almost fits as well, called Challenger Deep, although it’s made clear throughout the story that the main character’s impressions of having supernatural abilities are manifestations of schizophrenia. Still a thought-provoking, worthwhile book.
Now that I’m thinking about it, he’s done quite a bit along these lines. One of the best YA authors I know of.
Groundhog Day might fit. The protagonist is the only one who has the power (or curse) of time looping in the whole movie, though the movie never explicitly says that he is the only one to ever have looped.
Barking by Tom Holt almost manages this as it seems that while the world is normal, lawyers are all supernatural.
My problem with conflict vs mistake is that it’s unempirical. Unless you actually have some data, or at least specific examples, I just have no idea whether you’re even talking about a real thing.
My guess is that nobody is really conflict theorist or a mistake theorist (nobody actually treats politics as science or as war; we all agree there are some bad actors and some well-intentioned but counterproductive policies). Expressing it as a dichotomy dodges the hard work of identifying which approach is most appropriate in each situation.
You identify conflict theorists with advancing the interests of the people against the elite, but this isn’t the only way that society can be broken down into groups with conflicting interests. By doing this, you’ve smudged the meta and object level theories.
This captures my problem with the discussion as well. The concepts seemed poorly defined. Without reference to some clear criteria or empirical referents, in much of the discussion that followed people seemed to use the terms differently. And often the discussion sounded like the dichotomy was “mistake theorists” and everyone-else-who-I-think-are-idiots, which seemed not a very rigorous frame.
Hey Scott, are you aware of what goes on at the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center? They recently won another lawsuit that lets them continue to use painful electric shocks as part of aversion therapy. Now, I don’t know much about psychiatric care of children with severe learning disabilities, but this seems to me like an explicit failure of humanity by all involved. Any insight?
The above thread got me thinking about the Great Classics I have read that I would never recommend to anybody – because they are extremely boring, have crazy formatting, or are basically unreadable. Stuff Dead White Men Get Away With But Nobody Else Can.
An example, if anybody has read it, is Jose Saramago’s Blindness. He’s a Noble Prize winner that is fairly popular in Portugal. The premise of the book is good, and it’s actually interesting. But he doesn’t use dots. You go through pages and pages of neverending comma splices – you feel like the story is going on, and on, and you can’t breathe. Even dialogues are separated by commas instead of quotation marks. So the book is good, but basically unreadable.
Another example is one of the Spanish Classics, Benito Perez Galdos. He is one of the Realism writers. Now, Realism was great in painting, but when page after page you get elaborate descriptions of a fence, or the bricks used in a house, or whatever, you feel dozing off. The only way to read it, unless you are an anthropologist who wants to study XIX century Spanish traditions, is to skip most of the descriptions.
Any other books that are Great Classics, that use styles that would never be published nowadays?
There’s Finnegans Wake, but I’m not sure anybody really takes it seriously. The Finnish novel Alastalon Salissa spends ninety pages narrating the thought-process of a man walking to the mantelpiece to fetch his pipe; it’s never been translated into English. Stream-of-consciousness modernism seems to have fallen by the wayside, really–you get short passages of a character’s thought process in most modern novels, but it’s not the primary narrative technique.
Is the book popular in Finland? Do they force you to read it in school?
I couldn’t read Ulysses, but I was fairly young. Is Finnegan’s wake worse than that?
Finnegan’s Wake is far more challenging. Ulysses is not nearly as challenging as its reputation.
This attitude has always baffled me. I’ll gape when a person says they read some nine hundred page epic fantasy book in six hours, and then they’ll tell me they just skip all the description, and then I have to wonder, is that really any way to read the book? Don’t you think the author was doing something with those pages and pages of description? Granted, when writers are paid by the word, those pages and pages don’t necessarily serve much purpose. But I’m still suspicious that these folks are regularly missing important things, especially when I can see their recall of events or understanding of themes, message, etc. has suffered, and I’m consequently wary of saying they’ve really read it.
That assumes that reading a book implies understanding all the messages that are in the book, in your first read. When I was a child, I was somehow obsessed with Robinson Crusoe and the Prince and the Pauper. I re-read them every year between the ages of 6 and 14, and never got bored of them, because I would discover new things every time I read them.
For example, 6 year old me did not understand the episode about the Baptist ladies. I only understood that somehow those nice ladies got burned while having commited no crime – the way a six year old sees it. Did I read the book? Back to back. Did I understand it? not everything.
Only when I learnt about the Henry VIII, and the Reformation, and Martin Luther, and the Inquisition, and all those other things did I understand that the burning of the Baptist ladies was an example of religious prosecution.
Every time I re-read a book I see new things in it. I still think that I can claim to have read it before, even if I didn’t get everything.
I agree there’s almost always something to be gained from rereading, especially when you’re lacking the background or context for some of it. And maybe I’m being unfair saying it’s not really reading the book. All the same, if I were to finish Robinson Crusoe and I couldn’t remember who Friday is or how Crusoe got back to England or what Defoe’s saying about repentance or the significance of Crusoe building a second home*, you’d rightly get suspicious whether I got anything out of that reading beyond being able to say “I’ve read Robinson Crusoe.”
*I actually haven’t read Robinson Crusoe, so I’m just borrowing these things off sparknotes. Sorry if they’re poor examples!
You should; it’s a great book (and an easy read, too). Everything in the book is perfect and to the point, and adds to the plot.
If the people you are referring to did not get the main plot lines, then you can fairly say that they did not read it. However, a lot of Benito Perez Galdos’ books are centered in the history of Spain. His national stories are like the Spanish version of War and Peace (also about the Napoleonic wars).
But if you are reading, say, Fortunata y Jacinta, a story about two married women, one of whom has an affair with the husband of the other one, and ends giving her the child and dying. I say you can focus on the loose morality of the husband, on his lack of character and his wife’s patience. Digressions about Spanish history, the life of the people then, don’t add that much to the setting of the story (although you may go into it in a second re-read).
For me, I frequently like to get the story first, on a first read, and then go deeper, if the book deserves it. Not everything in a good book has to be read and understood immediately.
In normal life it’s generally accepted that a wide range of experience-archiving levels is acceptable. Why would it be different if the experience is (via a novel) a brief stint in an alternate world?
I don’t know what you’re getting at. I’m not saying it’s unacceptable that a person only skim a book. I am saying that that can hardly be called reading.
If your friend says their summer vacation was an awesome blur does that mean they weren’t experiencing it fully at the time?
The point is that how and even whether you archive your experience doesn’t prove the level of engagement you had of it at the time.
Or for a personal example, I remember all kinds of irrelevant details, more than other people but I don’t think it says anything about me at a deep level, I view at it as a quirk of my mental archiving.
Basically if someone had an awesome journey in neverneverland I don’t see why they should have to remember it any more than their summer holiday.
Moby Dick?
Basically a dry treatise on the practice and custom of 19th century whaling with a short-story interspersed as a framing device. At least that is how I remember it…
I second this summary, though I’ll add that the little bits of narrative were excellent.
Les Miserables similarly suffers from random digressions or overlong descriptions of life in 19th century France, though it’s plot-to-content ratio is still much higher than Moby Dick
Absalom, Absalom is the most unreadable “classic” I ever managed to finish. The story structure is convoluted, the prose is dense, and the plot is purposely obfuscated throughout most of the book. At the end I felt a strange sense of accomplishment, and for the life of me I cannot tell whether it was a good book or not.
What does mistake theory look like in the real world? Maybe the modern day monetary policy debates? Is that a presentism bias from me?
Really struggling to see how mistake theory explains society better than conflict theory.
Was very surprised by Scott, given he has written pages about how terrible the US medical / drug system is. Seems like that is much better explained by conflict theory.
Could just be my understanding of it is wrong though.
Lots of people want the US medical/drug system to work better, but they don’t agree on which policies will best achieve that. Therefore, some of those well-meaning people are mistaken. If we could fix those mistakes, and thus get all good-faith actors on board with whichever medical policy would have the best outcomes, I believe the special interests that benefit from the status quo would be quickly defeated.
To this specific example, is the mistake theory proposition that:
1) There is a way of making the system better
2) The reason we don’t do it is the well-meaning* people don’t yet agree what that is
3) If all the well meaning people were to agree they would overcome special interests
*well meaning = good faith actors = people who care about healthcare systems outcomes rather than personal enrichment (whatever form that takes)
If say that the principal reason for (2) is special interests, or that (3) is not true, is it still a mistake theory issue?
Look I can’t say for sure because I’m not that close to it, but it certainly appears as though how Obamacare developed was a good example of this. Enough people agreed, got something through, but then first opportunity its been wrecked by special interests.
If we think of conflict theory as a description of reality, then we might say “Most people are treating their arguments as soldiers, not trying to find out who’s right, and so we can predict that the people who use effective persuasion tactics (ranging from rhetorical flourishes to Dark Arts to the local Inquisitor showing you the instruments and encouraging you to repent) will usually come out on top.”
If we think of conflict theory as a way of approaching some disputes, then probably nobody *always* approaches them this way. Even if you spend all your time burning heretics at the stake, you’ll still want to allow a safe area for honest discussion of correct theology within the Church. And even if you’re generally in the mistake theory camp and want rational discussion, there’s a point where the rational discussion of whether or not Germany gets to annex a bunch of Europe has ended and we’re now thinking mainly in terms of bombs and bullets.
As opposed to who? Those on the side of eventual truth? What happens when they are on the same side? All well meaning people now think slavery is wrong, but there was certainly no consensus at the time it was abolished. I’m not just talking about the civil war here.
If I were trying to achieve something, my attitude view would be to try to establish what is true/best aligns with my values (as far as possible), but after that I’m going to try and action it; that’ll involve persuading some people and coming into “conflict” with others.
Of course, my view would probably change over the course of this. I think what I’m saying is that while internally (organizationally or individually) mistake theory is probably optimal (although again not necessarily a true description), it’s doesn’t describe how things work.
EDIT: addendum: re-reading Scott’s original post mistake theory sounds more like an aspiration, like a “this is how we should do things and what we should aim towards”, and would be consistent with his ideal form of government (futarchy?). I probably agree with that, but those pesky elites are getting in the way!
I think it’s entirely common that the people who have the truth on their side lose out to the people who have the effective persuasion machinery on their side. IMO, this is a good marker for places where the conventional wisdom is likely to be nonsense–if there’s a lot of persuasion machinery aimed at keeping anyone from disagreeing about X, then it’s more likely that X is at least arguably wrong. (That’s not always true, but it’s a useful marker for possible dumb bits of conventional wisdom.)
@albatross11
Agreed.
So going back to your prediction, sounds like you’d have 4 states:
1) People with truth* on side win out through consensus**
2) People without truth on side win out through consensus
3) People with truth on side win out without consensus
4) People without truth on side win out without consensus
Fair to summarise: if (1) and (2) are more common than (3) and (4) then we’d say mistake theory is a better description of the policy?
*The action taken best satisfies agreed policy goals ?
**Some %? There’s never 100%, but 50-60% seems too far from consensus?
Your 1), 2) and 3) above are a good statement of the mistake theory position, or at least my version of it. Re: your objections, I’d say that while special interests may be contributing to 2), we’re more likely to fix it by making a collective effort at truth-seeking via healthy debate than by making a collective effort at smashing the special interests.
I don’t think you can plausibly hold up Obamacare as an example of all the well-meaning people agreeing, unless you think Republicans aren’t well-meaning.
I mean just on this, I’d posit that the 2nd part is required for the 1st part. At
That’s fair, I’ll take that. But isn’t the implication that democracy is all conflict theory? I.e. if you really need materially all to agree for a mistake theory consensus, while actually changes come about based on very small legislative majorities.
Also if someone is against something because they are basically brainwashed (setting aside whether this is true in the case of healthcare), how does that fit into the mistake theory?
I may have to ask this again, since I’m pretty far down now, but: I want expert advice about milk.
I ate breakfast cereal pretty much every morning of my life until yesterday. After hearing rumors from my college-mates that the supposed health benefits of milk were all a sham advertised by the dairy industry, I thought breakfast cereal might not be the best way to start my day.
I’m currently trying a system of frozen veggies fried with 3 eggs in the morning. It is a tasty and affordable breakfast. However, the more I try to research the health of breakfast cereal, the more confused I become. There seems to be something of a small war raged over whether milk is healthy.
Note, I’m not interesting in IF, so this isn’t about the benefits of breakfast in general. I want to know if anyone here can help me understand whether breakfast cereal, and milk, was actually good for me all these years.
Keep in mind that the amount of milk most people pour in a cereal bowl is a tiny fraction of your daily calories so that whether good or bad the impact on your overall dietary health will be minimal.
Hmm, if that’s true I was wrong to focus so much on the dairy aspect.
But breakfast is maybe 1/4 of my food consumption so I have to imagine the the different between cereal-milk and eggs-veggies would still be significant.
In terms of bang-for-your-buck, I suspect checking the sugar content on your cereal – often very high even in cereals marketed as health food – will go a longer way. Health food stores like Whole Foods usually have sugar-free options.
Whether milk is good or bad depends highly on your genes. Dutch people do fine, you know. I personally don’t handle milk well, but I can eat cheese.
Try eliminating all dairy for a couple of weeks and reintroducing it slowly – butter first, then cheeses and yoghurt, and finally milk. If at any step you notice discomfort, don’t go further.
I have some lactose intolerance which comes and goes. Dairy products don’t usually make my life worse, but occasionally they do. The amount matters, but I’m not sure my life would be better if I gave up dairy completely.
In the grand scheme of things, milk is pretty balanced between Carbs, Proteins, and Fats. So are potatoes.
It is commonly recommended to bodybuilders as a good way to get VERY EASY calories that are relatively healthy, though dairy-based. Many rumors of hormones and acne problems, but in the end, usually, food is food. Is eating cottage cheese going to help someone a ton more than milk? Marginal differences at best. Maybe if you ate something different, you would be slightly more lean, slightly more energetic, and slightly less acne prone. But probably not to an extent that your life would be dramatically different.
When compared to other children’s breakfasts – milk is pretty good compared to a Pop Tart, a Toaster Strudel, or nothing. However, it’s probably slightly less good than eating eggs. The sugary cereal itself is pretty bad for kids, but again, food is food and it probably didn’t make much of a difference vs if you ate cheerios instead.
When I eat cereal today as an adult, it is extremely rare (When I eat a continental breakfast at hotels that don’t have waffle makers. It feels, just like waffles, like eating dessert for breakfast. Which is to say, it’s very pleasurable and yummy and gives me dopamine. I think I was very happy every time I ate cereal as a child. Being happy isn’t a crime. Denying happy things isn’t always the right answer.
Hope this helps!
Can’t say that milk has definite benefits, considering the many cuisines that don’t feature it in breakfast, and the people of those cultures have done fine without it.
But I’d say it’s more that milk doesn’t have unique benefits. Said milk-less cuisines likely just have the same nutritional value in other ingredients.
The sham is the idea that you absolutely need dairy to have a healthy diet. Dairy doesn’t have anything that you can’t find from other sources. The things that milk is supposed to be powerhouses for are actually higher in other things (broccoli and chicken are both good sources of calcium, for example). If you’re trying to cut fat out of your diet, then dairy is a high-fat thing that can be easy for a lot of people to cut.
However, dairy isn’t uniquely bad either. And there was a study that showed that diary fat can help a person feel full for a longer period of time. Plus, dairy fat has been shown to help keep pre-diabetes people from developing diabetes.
The thing about milk is that most people drink it with very sweet things, like cake, cookies, brownies, or they put it in very sugary cereal. If you’re having it with granola, grape nuts, cheerios, shredded wheat, then it’s not doing any harm. If you’re having it with Fruit Loops, Honey Nut Cheerios, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Trix… then you might want to cut that out.
Basically, I suspect the reason dairy gets a bad rep in the dieting world is because it tends to be paired with carbs (milk with dessert or cereal, cheese with crackers or bread, butter with crackers or bread, yogurt with oats). Carbs are converted straight into sugar, which either gets used or turned into fat. So you need to pair the carbs with fiber so your system will use the carbs.
Honestly I think the cereal is more of a beneficial cut out. Depending on what it is. That is, high sugar low fibre = bad, high fibre low sugar = good.
As others have said, milk doesn’t possess any really inherently great properties that mean you must eat it. But no food, beyond vegetables as a broad group, really does – with the caveat that you need to eat a range of foods to get all your essential nutrients. Whole plant foods are pretty much the only thing everyone can agree on being really good for you. The problem is those are kind of naturally unpalatable in terms of making that your entire diet unless you are a bit of a weirdo, or are super expensive.
Dairy products are a pretty good source of calories without being overly sugary or fatty (we know too far in either direction is probably bad), contain a variety of nutrients that you need but can get from other animal or plant products if you want, and are generally highly palatable if you can tolerate them. Hence milk is a good choice for a lot of people, but not a necessary one for others. Milk is great for me because I struggle to get enough calories in to maintain my desired weight without it, and I tolerate it well.
In your case, it may be beneficial if you are increasing vegetable intake and reducing refined carbs. Or it may be totally useless if your diet is already ‘good’ enough. Unless you are eating too much refined sugars, too much processed fats, too little fibre, or have a micronutrient deficiency, then food is food and eat what you prefer without being consistently excessive about it.
https://www.liberalcurrents.com/did-the-enlightenment-give-rise-to-racism/
Argues that the Enlightenment is not the source of modern racism.
There are earlier examples of ideas which are a lot like modern racism– beliefs that you can tell who is better or worse by looking at them, and that good and bad traits are inherited by large groups of people.
Spanish anti-Semitism in the 1400s and 1500s focused on ancestry as well as religion.
There were pro-racism and anti-racism Enlightenment thinkers.
“Enlightenment thinkers from Montesquieu to Adam Smith pioneered an approach that was universalist, not relativistic. In Montesquieu, Smith, and others we find attitudes toward the non-European world that are considerably more subtle and sophisticated than one might think based on reading Edward Said’s Orientalism. They were open to the possibility that non-European societies had much to teach them, but willing to condemn anything that fell short of what they considered civilized norms. This is evident in Voltaire’s praise of Qing China, in Smith’s condemnation of infanticide in the classic world, and in Montesquieu’s implied critique of sex mores in the Islamic world.[15]
Kant marks an exception to this. Kant did not have a full-fledged theory of racial differences, but his hostility to racial mixing and his emphasis on the fixity of race do set him apart from other 18th century writers on race. Recent literature among scholars of racism have highlighted the importance of race in Kant’s anthropology, something that is neglected in most treatments of his political philosophy. The debate on the relationship between Kant’s racial theorizing and his liberal cosmopolitanism is a fascinating one and currently unresolved.[16]”
I’d never heard of the counter-Enlightenment, though I’d run across a little about it in regards to Tolkien’s effort to develop a national myth for England.
“This brings us to my third point. Something entirely missing from both Bouie and Mills is the Counter-Enlightenment. The attempt to lay the sins of the modern West on the Enlightenment lets the Counter-Enlightenment off the hook. It was in reaction to the universalizing moral philosophy articulated by Enlightenment thinkers that romantic, nationalist, and indeed ethnocentric ideas sprung: Johann Gottfried Herder, Johann Georg Hamann, Johann Gottlieb Fichte, Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm, Friedrich Heinrich Jacobi, Joseph de Maistre, Thomas Carlyle, and others produced a well-spring of ethnocentric, nationalist, and in some case racialist arguments to bear in opposition to what they conceived to be Enlightenment liberalism.
Hardened racial boundaries, romanticized ethno-nationalist histories, and the notion of national cultural and national spirit evolved in reaction to the Enlightenment. This is brought out clearly by Jennifer Pitt in her contrast between Adam Smith and Jeremy Bentham on the one hand and John Stuart Mill on the other. Mill, though a thorough liberal, believed in and made use of the concept of national culture. Indeed, he believed that this concept was a major advance on the thinking of Bentham’s generation.”
On Carlyle:
“As Levy and Peart document, Carlyle’s doctrines contained the seeds of genocide. Addressing West Indian blacks who “refuse to work” he wrote:
“To each of you I will then say: Here is work for you; strike into it with manlike, soldierlike obedience and heartiness, according to the methods here prescribed,— wages follow for you without difficulty; all manner of just remuneration, and at length emancipation itself follows. Refuse to strike into it; shirk the heavy labour, disobey the rules,—I will admonish and endeavour to incite you; if in vain, I will flog you; if still in vain, I will at last shoot you,—and make God’s Earth, and the forlorn-hope in God’s Battle, free of you.[26]”
Carlyle’s arguments won him favor with Ruskin and Charles Dickens among others, thinkers today celebrated as critics of unrestrained laissez-faire capitalism.[27] They represent the triumph of Counter-Enlightenment, romanticism, and explicit rejection of the Enlightenment project associated with Smith.”
“We saw that modern racism had its antecedents in the 15th to 18th century. But if any period saw the birth of modern scientific racism it was the 19th century, not the Enlightenment. My reading of the evidence is consistent with Edward Beasley’s claim that in the 18th century “there was no idea of race as we have come to know it—no widely shared theory of biologically determined, physical, intellectual, and moral differences between human groups” (Beasley 2010, p. 1).”
Interesting article, definitely going to have to read the whole thing.
One thing that really jumped out from your summary:
Emphasis mine.
The implication of this statement highlights one of the fault lines in the modern definition of racism.
I hope that nobody doubts that e.g. Adam Smith would have condemned an Englishman who committed infanticide, so does that make his condemnation of infanticide in the classical world an example of seeing people as moral equals or of cultural chauvinism? Would it be more or less racist do excuse blatant immorality on the part of foreigners?
I don’t read the latter part of that quote as condemning them, and the previous sentence that calls the authors in question “subtle and sophisticated” suggests that the opposite is implied.
I’m going to read the whole thing, but this jumped out at me. I haven’t read any of those Germans except the Grimms, but I know something of Thomas Carlyle and much more of Joseph de Maistre, and Maistre was no nationalist or racialist.
Enlightenment racists believed in the inferiority of American Indians and that North American tribes couldn’t be the descendants of the Mound Builders. Maistre wrote “A Bolivian Indian who learns his catechism is a better person than the sharpest wit in France” and concocts an almost proto-New Age thesis in his St. Petersberg Dialogues that North American Indians became savages (= hunter-gatherers) because their ancestors the Mound Builders were an advanced civilization that committed a crime as terrible as the French Revolution despite a superior social or moral science (“We probably don’t know enough to be as guilty”).
Maistre believed that ethnic culture was an important part of each human’s identity, but that it carried insignificant political meaning unless one was required to write a new Constitution for a population. He was an ethnically French Savoyard nobleman/civil servant who believed all legitimate authority over him came from God, His Church, and the King of Piedmont-Sardinia.
I’ve seen Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and I wasn’t crazy about it.
However, it does float the idea of military use of dinosaurs, and this seems like a good place to discuss whether it makes any sense for real world fighting. Dinosaurs are fragile compared to modern weapons, but so are humans, so the question is whether (controllable intelligent) dinosaurs give any advantage.
I don’t have strong opinions on the subject except that the taller dinosaurs are probably excessively easy targets.
I think that Jurassic Park has exaggerated the deadliness of dinosaurs by several orders of magnitude, and if they hadn’t this would be completely unrealistic.
A huge dinosaur is definitely a dangerous animal. So is a hippo, for similar reasons. But as you said–a good military idea? Almost certainly no. Would lose to a tank in seconds, to say nothing of even more modern air-based weapons systems.
As for smaller dinosaurs–Jurassic Park routinely portrays them as superhuman Seal-Team type killers. But in reality, do you think that was likely the case? What predator alive today gained an advantage in natural selection by running around and shrieking all the time? Rather, the vast majority of predators conserve energy most of the time, engaging in stalking, waiting, and short bursts of activity to efficiently catch prey.
Much about dinosaurs is still shrouded in mystery. But I would be highly surprised if velociraptors were capable of that kind of frenetic, deadly activity for more than very short bursts, even if mind-controlled. I think the best point of comparison is to imagine the military use of tigers or lions in a modern military setting–which we can immediately see is laughable.
The deadliness of dinosaurs is also greatly exaggerated by the end of the movie. The ending is depressing and stupid.
Qvabfnhef ner eryrnfrq ba gur jbeyq, cnegyl orpnhfr vg’f cbffvoyl onq gb jvcr gurz bhg naq cnegyl orpnhfr uhznavgl qrfreirf gb or chavfurq. Ovt qnatrebhf navznyf unir gb or cebgrpgrq sebz hf be gurl trg jvcrq bhg.
Do people care about spoilers for JW:FK?
The (not very plausible) reason would be that dinosaurs would be cheap to produce vs their difficulty to kill.
Yeah, that’s a very, very implausible reason. Bullets are cheaper than bodies. And velociraptors aren’t going to pop out of the womb ready to go to war for their country, you’re going to need to train them or fit them with mind control implants or whatever it takes to make them an effective weapon instead of a wild animal, so even if Jurassic Park paid for all the R&D costs and the army can just buy ready-made dinosaurs off the market, you’re going to be paying a lot of money for them.
(A cow in the US apparently costs ~$800, and that’s for a commonly farmed animal that won’t try to disembowel you, so we can’t expect raptors to be cheaper than cows. An M16 costs ~$700.)
It occurs to me that one of the reasons governments can afford large armies is that governments don’t have to pay all the costs of raising soldiers to recruitment age.
I think that just puts the army on an equal footing with every other business that needs people. It’s not surprising that, say, Amazon doesn’t need to pay the costs of raising a deliveryperson to adulthood.
I imagine the cost of slaves born into slavery in the US must have incorporated the cost of their upbringing (minus the work that could be gotten out of them, but that’s pretty limited until you’re at least 10-12). Cotton plantations still were economically viable.
Presumably, other than providing food and clothing, slaveowners did nothing towards the cost of taking care of the children.
And I would say that feeding and clothing the child is probably the cheapest part of raising the child. Most of parental work is unpaid – as it was in the case of slaves – but if the government had to take care of kids and pay for carers from birth to age 18, that would cost a lot of money. And the first few years would cost most of it (most creches have 1 adult per 4 kids; this decreases with age).
Even in Weber’s Honorverse series, where slaves are genetically bred and are thus not direct descendants of slaves, slaves are raised by other slaves who adopt them and work for free, instead of having specific slaves for nursing kids.
They usually pop out of an egg.
The Army or FedEx wouldn’t have to pay for parental labor, either. Anyway, this is the closest thing I can think of to a real-world version of an employer having to pay the whole upbringing of his employees. Are there any other examples? Maybe collective farms in the Soviet Union?
@ana53294, raising children would still present some opportunity cost to the planter from not being able to have their mothers (or other caretakers) working elsewhere.
Early economists sometimes argued in terms of the iron law of wages. The wages of the mass of the population would tend towards that level at which the working population just reproduced itself. That meant that the wages was enough to not only support the worker but pay for him to bring up enough children to replace him.
If you accept that model, there is a sense in which the employer is paying for the upbringing of his employees.
> I think the best point of comparison is to imagine the military use of tigers or lions in a modern military setting–which we can immediately see is laughable.
Actually, I have to ask–if we assume technobabble for breeding and control, to the point that a) food supply or maybe space is the bottleneck for raising all the warcats you want and b) you can essentially give an order like “patrol this grid square, stealth-kill any enemy soldiers you can, run away if they see you first, and don’t mess with vehicles”–might they have a use in jungle warfare?
Even assuming you had perfect control, the problem is lethality. Tigers are dangerous, don’t get me wrong, but so are swimming pools. Big animals (which humans are) are hard to kill quickly. And the guy with the gun might see you as you’re going to attack, or he might be able to get a shot off as he’s attacking you. Not to mention what his buddies are doing, because soldiers travel in packs.
Now I want to see swimming pools as weapons of war, though I grant I’d see the weaponized dinosaurs movie first.
I believe historically such a thing was referred to as a “moat.”
Moats are so second-millennium. A truly weaponized swimming pool would be galumphing around, preferably in packs, so one of them can draw your attention while the rest flank you. What are you gonna do? Shoot it?? It’s a swimming pool.
Make it happen, Boston Dynamics.
Colin Furze already made the initial steps, with a mobile swimming pool.
ObSF: In _A Deepness In The Sky_, the swimming pool/pond was actually successfully used as a weapon.
As replacements for human soldiers, for dogs, or for armored fighting vehicles?
As replacements for human soldiers, they are going to need 100+ IQs and opposable thumbs, or game over. Seriously, if I’m going to war, please give me an enemy that can be stopped in its tracks by a doorknob.
As replacements for dogs, note that we don’t use very many dogs in war, and when we do it is for their unique sensory capabilities rather than their fearsome combat abilities. Also, thirty thousand or so years of domestication. Hard to imagine dinosaurs are a better package.
As armored fighting vehicles, no. Just, no.
I saw this movie a few weeks back and I really enjoyed the visuals and the action. I thought it was probably the most suspenseful of the Jurassic movies. My heart was actually pounding at points. So definitely good on the whole “dinosaur survival horror” scale. That said, absolutely everything to do with the plot was pants-on-head stupid, certainly including the military applications of dinosaurs.
**** SOME SPOILERS BUT IT DOESN’T MATTER BECAUSE THE MOVIE IS DUMB ANYWAY ****
First off, the targeting system employed (point a red laser at the enemy and press the button) is silly. If you already have the person targeted by your gun just…shoot him with a bullet instead of siccing a dinosaur on him.
Second, the logistics of deploying a dinosaur to a combat zone must be a nightmare. So the army is going to feed, train, and house a dinosaur during peacetime, and then during wartime is going to freight the dinosaur to the front, along with all the goats to keep it fed (I don’t think dinosaurs eat MREs), as well as handlers, veterinarians, etc? An army moves on its stomach. That’s hard enough when the stomachs aren’t inside dinosaurs.
Third, the very instant a dinosaur weapon hits the field there’s going to be international outrage and calls to classify them as biological weapons forbidden in war. CNN is going to be on the scene to plaster pictures of whatever’s left of some kid in a war zone who got mauled to death by a US Army dinosaur. Even if the dinosaurs are actually effective in combat (or especially if they are), every nation that either doesn’t have combat dinos or doesn’t want to pay to develop combat dinos is going to be right there signing on to the international anti-dino arms accords because it’s The Right Thing To Do.
Finally, why did they need to bother with the whole “we’re going to capture the dinosaurs and then sell them to rich people for seed money” thing? If you’re developing new, awesome, effective (or simply flashy) weapons, you’re going to want to sell those to the United States government. You don’t need to go murdering people or engaging in illicit dinosaur trading for this. You go to the military and your senator and say “hey I need a billion dollars for military dinosaurs BECAUSE FREEDOM” and they’ll just put in the next appropriations bill.
Finally finally, the plan was very poorly thought out. The bad guy had already sent the mercs to the island and constructed the dinosaur pens and auction facilities, bizarrely at his benefactor’s house on US soil instead of, I don’t know, a cargo ship in international waters, before the government ruled on what to do about the dinosaurs. What if that senate hearing at the start of the movie had gone a different way? He spends all this money on the pens and the cargo ship and the mercs and the whole plot, and what happens if the government decides “We’re going to save these animals” and your mercs show up at the island and the US military is already there and says “this island is under control of the US military for a humanitarian relief effort, please move along or we will shoot you?” And then he’s already got the dinosaurs by the time he calls up all the rich people and says “hey, wanna drop everything and fly from Singapore to buy some illicit dinosaurs for no particular reason?” What if everyone said “what the hell am I going to do with a dinosaur?” and hung up on him?
I could probably go on but I think I’ll stop there. The movie was fun for the dinosaurs and Jeff Goldblum but besides that just shut your brain off any time anyone is speaking or doing anything.
And besides, why is there a large quantity of poison gas in the mansion?
Why didn’t Maisie just get on the internet as soon as she found out about the plot?
I’ll grant that a lot of the suspense worked reasonably well. Sometimes most of my awareness would be on my interior monologue about how stupid the movie was, then I’d realize I was tensed up because of the onscreen threats.
And I did get involved with the movie some of the time.
The CGI *still* doesn’t work for a well-lit dinosaur near a human. They don’t look like they’re in the same space.
I think all movies that present animals as some sort of dangerous antagonist inevitably choose to magically endow the animals with human-level intelligence.
Like, if someone falls in a tiger cage and has to escape, you can bet the tigers will behave like humans whose primary urge in life is to kill all intruders and who posses tiger-like physical abilities.
Larger dinosaurs probably aren’t much more dangerous than an angry elephant. War elephants seem to have had something of a problem with being easily spooked and/or insufficiently aggressive. I suppose a combination of being a predator, hormones, and training/breeding could fix that. But it would still lose not just to a tank but to a rifleman.
As for the raptor-like pack hunters (as portrayed in the movies), are packs of wolves a serious military threat? No. There are uses for both attack and scout dogs that might conceivably be filled by dinosaurs, but a lot of work had to be done on wolves to turn them into dogs.
If you want dinosaurs to be militarily interesting, you need to go back to the pre-gunpowder era, or propose ways you could augment or breed raptors to replace dogs.
If an army uses (semi) intelligent dinosaurs instead of human soldiers, then could the enemy nation make the case that the Geneva Conventions don’t apply to the conflict since it is intended to protect human lives only, and respond with illegal weapons like poison gas and bioweapons that only infected reptiles?
Imagine the biggest, baddest dinosaur from the Jurassic Park franchise and then picture it keeling over dead after taking a few whiffs of nerve gas.
And one other thing: As big and as fearsome as dinosaurs may be, I don’t think they could withstand a drawn-out war with a human army. Dinosaurs were probably much like contemporary big animals, meaning they spent most of their time eating or resting, and hunting and fighting were very energy-intensive activities. A velociraptor might be able to quickly kill a man, but it’s probably an energy-sapping task that the animal couldn’t do over and over day after day. It would need long pauses to rest, eat meat, and find water to drink. Combat would be easier for humans thanks to labor-saving devices that make killing easier, like guns and military vehicles.
Similarly, a triceratops might be big and strong enough to ram a tank and tip it over on its side, but it would be as taxing, painful and disorienting as you doing a running football tackle against a refrigerator. Yes, you could do it once or even twice in a row, but you can’t endlessly take down a bunch of refrigerators in an open field without resting or having to pause because you accidentally hurt yourself.
Counterpoint: the Great Emu War of 1932
Yeah, unless your war-animal is at least bulletproof and immune to any poison that can be quickly cooked up, it’s not going to have a very long military career facing off against humans with guns, maybe armor, gas masks (if needed to keep breathing while the war animals are gassed), etc.
I could see them being used as a kind of long-term terror weapon, if you got one that was ornery and prolific enough. Real-life velociraptors were actually quite small, but there were dinosaurs of a similar size and temperament. If you got something that was omnivorous, aggressive, and hard to kill, in addition to being intelligent enough to lay low, and let it loose in the middle of the enemy’s farmland, maybe? Then again, it might just be simpler to modify pigs, since they have most of the traits desired. Pigs are devastating wherever they run wild; just make a pig that enjoys killing people, maybe tweak its genes so it grows up slightly quicker if possible.
Okay, dinosaurs probably wouldn’t be that good at that. But that’s a (highly unethical) use for animals as weapons.
Imagine an angry, violent goose with sickle claws. Wait, no, I repeat myself. Imagine a goose with sickle claws.
It’s a big heavy rooster with no flight, a long tail and mean toenails. A reasonably fit man with a solid six-foot pole could smack it silly. Which isn’t to say it couldn’t be nasty, but roosters can be incredible jerks and chicken farmers aren’t scared of them. And, as you said, geese. We still keep geese for food.
Oh, you could absolutely beat one in a fight, although you might end up needing a few stitches afterward. I was mainly just going for the waterfowl joke.
As far as birdlike dinosaurs go, I prefer Anzu, literally known as the chicken from hell.
EDIT: Or Dakotaraptor. Dakotaraptor was around the sweet spot of big enough to be dangerous while still having half a prayer of finding cover.
How do you think one of the larger sheep-protecting dogs would do?
Against a velociraptor? Not super-well, because they aren’t bred for that kind of rumble, but they’d win eventually, with significant wounds. Anzu would kill a shepherd dog and take damage; dakotaraptor would simply butcher it.
My idea of modified animal as threat is coyotes with thumbs.
They’d be useless in war, but if you could train them to be guard dinosaurs they’d probably be more intimidating than guard dogs.
Like all unexpected weapons I can see dinosaurs working once and then never again. There is something to be said for setting what is essentially a large, carnivorous elephant against infantry as they won’t initially be equipped to do much about it. The plan fails the moment they hit any hard targets, tanks, fortifications or anti-vehicle weapons and you can bet those will be rushed forward to where-ever you deploy your dinos.
That said, there’s probably space in all-out war for a small, fast breeding and vicious dino to cause havoc behind the lines. Their best target, however, is civilians and that opens a whole kettle of fish most modern planners try and keep as clamped down as possible.
My reservations with the Conflict vs Mistake post dont lend themselves to minor edits, but think it’s worth putting them down:
I think mistake theory/conflict theory in an argument is isomorphic to cooperating/defecting in a prisoner’s dilemma. You can work together on both getting small payoffs, or you can try to screw over the other guy and get a large payoff for yourself (at the cost of trapping both parties in a Nash equilibrium).
Given this, when Scott says things along the lines of ‘this blog has previously been focused on mistake theory and has not appreciated conflict theory’, I parse it as ‘this blog has previously cooperated in prisoner’s dilemmas and has not appreciated the big payoff of defecting.’ This worries me.
While I was typing my response below, you seem to have written a similar take on the issue.
Why does that worry you? The best strategy in a prisoner’s dilemmas isn’t “always cooperate”, or “always screw the other guy”, it’s “tit-for-tat + forgiveness”. Learning when and how to defect is healthy and good.
…assuming this analogy is even applicable. In a situation with lopsided rewards/punishments, the whole game changes. (Such as in a system of two groups with unequal power, very common in the real world)
Honestly, every discussion of the conflict vs mistake dichotomy causes my mind to go numb. It comes across as gibberish. I think it needs to be tossed out completely. It doesn’t need a slight editing, but to be pulled out at the roots and started anew.
May I suggest the following dichotomy. A zero sum vs positive sum view of the world. I would not divide this into groups of people or political camps, but into ways of thinking which we all lapse in and out of.
In our zero sum mentality, the key to success is to get a bigger piece of the pie for ourselves and our group. We assume we already know how to make the pie, the key to success is to get a bigger slice. Since others are competing with us for these slices, it is essential that we do anything to weaken them and strengthen ourselves. Indeed, it makes sense to destroy their slices so as to weaken them so they can’t use their vigor to take our slices. Dialogue is a trick, something we use to get a bigger slice, and something they use to rationalize their slices. Fairness is an argument to rationalize more slices for us, and which they use as an argument for their added slices.
In a zero sum battle, a zero sum mindset is pretty useful.
The alternative mindset though is a positive sum one. The key for success is to grow the pie, thus creating more and bigger and better slices for all. Easier said than done though. How do we grow the pie in an entropic, Malthusian universe which is working against us? The focus within this mindset is discovery, trial, experimentation, rational discussion, debate, cooperation and constructive competition with positive externalities. Within the positive sum mentality, we recognize that growing the pie, though extremely difficult, is possible, if we can just figure out how.
Once we set the dichotomy between two ways of thinking (rather than types of people), it becomes clear that within each way of thinking, the other way is a threat. If you are in a zero sum battle, then you really should suspect the positive sum rhetoric of the other group is a trick to rationalize their bigger slice. It probably is.
But in a positive sum game, the zero sum mindset itself becomes the enemy or in previous terms, the mistake. It takes our sight off growing the pie into endless zero and usually negative sum battles over slices. The first step in creating a positive sum game is to get everyone to quit treating it like a zero sum game.
I suggest dropping the conflict vs mistake theory completely and rewriting it as a dichotomy between two useful (in the right time and place) ways of thinking.
I will end by suggesting at a higher meta level, our positive sum mindset needs to win at least over the longer term. If we treat the world as zero sum, we have already lost.
That’s what I already argued for when the original post came out.
The complexity is that:
– Most situations have both zero sum and positive sum elements
– You can in theory always achieve the best outcome for yourself by going with the zero sum solution, even in a (mostly) positive sum situation, but
– Going for the zero sum solution usually means that the other side will fight you hard, which often leads to stalemates, unless you are much stronger than the other side, in which case you can oppress the other side.
– So this means that it is crucial to maintain a decent ability to fight back, even if only to make sure that the other side decides that a positive sum solution coupled with compromises for the zero sum elements results in the best outcome for them, rather than oppressing you.
– Lots of people are dumb Utopian, tribal people, who are not naturally tolerant and who only recognize that the other side can fight back when the bullets starts flying, so
– You generally need to keep a constant low level ‘war’ going to keep these people in check
– Even people who are relatively tolerant and not so tribal are of mediocre intelligence and thus cannot grasp the mistakes, which causes them to (logically) fall back to zero sum solutions.
One core idea I got from the original post, though, was that mistake theorists allowed for the idea that their ideas might be wrong, and so they might need to work together with the other side to get to a better picture of reality. Maybe that’s not a required part of the idea, but it seems important–if we’re disagreeing on how to best build rockets to get to Mars, then scorched-Earth tactics to make sure my side wins are probably a pretty bad way to actually get the rocket to work. On the other hand, if we’re in a true zero-sum situation where either my tribe or your tribe gets the goodies and we’re trying to decide where the goodies will end up, then there’s no difference of opinion to be resolved.
[ETA] I think even when we are in a zero-sum conflict, there are usually non-zero-sum surrounding areas that allow us to have some level of negotiation and coordination and to benefit from accepting some limits on our tactics. The classic example here is the notion that nobody should be able to get the other side put into jail for holding the wrong opinion–with the underlying assumption that this protection may apply to your side at some point in the future. But similarly, when we’re trying to decide how we will split up the goodies between our tribes, we’ve both got an incentive to avoid costly open warfare or conflict at a level that would destroy the goodies we want to win for our tribe. That’s not mistake theory at all–I don’t start thinking I can actually convince your tribe’s side to favor giving my tribe all the goodies using sweet reason–but it’s still not a zero-sum approach to the world.
Note that there are a lot of examples of opposite sides in some very serious conflicts (including WW2 and the Cold War) recognizing some limits on warfare, presumably because both sides thought it was better for their side to do so.
Given perfect acting and subterfuge, never inadvertently revealing this intention, and dodging discoveries by random bad luck. -Presumably not a theory of human beings.
In theory the positive sum solution will always be better. In negotiation, it is vital to understand the opponent’s interests, and to understand your own interests, so that you can look for ways to create value through the trade.
The example often given in negotiation textbooks is two people arguing over the last orange at the supermarket. They can fairly agree to split the orange (zero sum) or they can agree that one takes the orange and pays a fee to the other (zero sum). But when they communicate their interests, they realize that one party just wants the rind (to make marmalade or something), and the other party wants the meat. So through communication they have doubled the overall value for both parties (compared to splitting, both parties have twice as much of their desired resource for the same overall cost).
Notice however that there is still room for adversarial negotiation, even though a problem has been solved and value has been created. The guy who wants the rind can claim that rinds are worth less than meat, and so negotiate over how much of the orange he has to pay for. So there are always zero-sum aspects to any negotiation, and almost always positive-sum.
Given your and carvenvisage’s response, I was probably unclear.
What I meant is nothing more than that if you ignore the other side AND get away with that, you always get the maximum that you want.
If two people are arguing over that orange and I simply take the orange for myself, then I have what I want. That I throw away the rind, which the other person actually wanted, is sad for them, but irrelevant to fulfilling my needs.
Now, in practice the other person often has power, even if only to damage me, so giving them the rind might prevent them from fighting me over that orange and by doing so, damage both the rind and spill the juice, so it becomes worth less to both of us.
It can be worthwhile to threaten (and if necessary make good on) negative sum behavior, to force another person into positive sum behavior, if they could otherwise get away with zero sum behavior.
Also see (threatening) worker strikes as an example.
—
Of course, all of this is heavily dependent on various factors, like power disparities, what is perceived as fair, the willingness to accept situations perceived as unfair, etc.
NYT has a piece today arguing that charter schools have had clear positive results in post-Katrina New Orleans that, unlike other charter outcomes, aren’t confounded by selection bias.
Is this for real?
Mike Godwin wrote an opinion piece last month on his eponymous law that I think would appeal to SSCers. I didn’t see it mentioned in any OT since then.
http://www.latimes.com/opinion/op-ed/la-oe-godwin-godwins-law-20180624-story.html