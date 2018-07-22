Open Thread 106.5

This would normally be one of the hidden open threads, but I’m posting it visibly so we can sort out issues around the adversarial collaboration contest. As the off-weekend thread, it’s still culture-war-free, so please try to avoid overly controversial topics. And:
1. Of the fifteen teams that signed up for the adversarial collaboration contest, two submitted a piece by the deadline – JohnBuridan’s team and TracingWoodgrains’ team. One more – lamaybe’s team – thinks they can get it in if they’ve got a little more time, which I will give them. Right now my plan is to extend the deadline one month, to August 22. If we only get three teams, we only get three teams, and the competition will go forward anyway with the $1000 prize (I won’t ask anyone else to contribute prize money to something this minimal).
This would also mean that any fourth team that manages to get something done in the next month will have a 25% chance at winning $1000. If you’re looking for teammates, try all the people who started a collaboration but whose teammates abandoned them – or post in the thread below. I will reserve the top comment here for people who want to enter and coordinate with each other. I will not ask you to formally register this time, though it would be helpful to inform me. Anyone who gets something in before August 22 will be officially entered.
(people who did finish on time, I beg your patience for extending the deadline)
4. There were some really good comments and other-people’s-blog posts on the value differences posts last week. I want to write a response to all of them, but for now consider reading Ozy and SarahC on how learning to think of laziness as not existing was emotionally important and transformative for them, Sniffnoy on how many people really do think in terms of metaphysical essences, moridinamael on cognitive decoupling, and Zvi on why the characters in the dialogue should have had opposite names.
This comment is reserved for people who want to organize new entries to the collaboration contest.
You might want to check the previous teams where one member dropped out.
If anyone could definitely do something, but only if I slightly extended the August 22 deadline, let me know and I might slightly extend that deadline.
For the record, I’m still interested in participating if I can get a new adversary, since my old one dropped out. I would be defending Blanchard’s MtF transgender taxonomy, the claim that there exists two kinds of trans women, one of which exists on the same etiological spectrum as gay male bottoms, and the other of which is motivated by a paraphilic sexual orientation known as autogynephilia.
I guess I’m also willing to debate Rapid-Onset Gender Dysphoria, the theory that many/most FtMs are seeking transition due to social contagion, rather than a more-traditional form of gender dysphoria. I would be arguing against this proposition, instead claiming that it is due to greater awareness and social acceptance that we’re seeing the changes attributed to ROGD.
I’m willing to take you up on this. I would argue for this proposition, specifically that the trans identity has a significant memetic component.
You can reach me at ahzoreyra (rot13), if you choose to, [at] protonmail.com
I’m eagerly awaiting your results! I haven’t looked into the concept myself, but if it does indeed have a memetic component, some stories I’ve heard are very disturbing.
I think we need to be sure that we “disagree enough” here; I don’t disagree that there’s a memetic-like component, and I think distinguishing awareness and acceptance from social contagion is going to be very difficult, so unless you believe that those fully transitioning (ROGD theory isn’t really about those who are sometimes derogatorily called “transtrenders”) do not have analogous traits (in my opinion, autoandrophilia, though YMMV) to the analogous MtFs, it’s not clear that we can figure out much…
@tailcalled
Replied to your mail, let’s continue it there since IMO threads on SSC can be a bit of a pain for long discussions.
I’d be interested in reading that. From reading Ozy, isn’t the con case something like “Yes, that’s probably generally true, but it’s offensive and unhelpful to treatment?”
I don’t think this is how Ozy would characterize their beliefs, but I’m having trouble finding anyone who dares participate in this adversarial collaboration, so maybe we can interpret that as a revealed belief that the typology is true.
flame7926 wanted to be my new adversary, on childhood transition for transgender (gender dysphoric) children (he is for, I am against).
@flame7926: please give an email (you can rot13 it) so that I can send you my point of view in more detail and the documentation I gathered and sent to my former adversary – part of it you can find in my comments about transgender children desistance.
If flame7926 drops out and nobody is interested in being my adversary, I can take flame’s place, though with a probably-weaker, more-ambivalent opinion of it is fine to let children transition, and morally murky not to (if they want, of course). I’m not super confident that preventing social transition for young children is wrong, but to a degree it feels bad to me. In addition, HRT should be available as early as possible for those whose dysphoria persists to puberty, though puberty blockers should probably not be used if the road is already leading towards HRT.
flame7926@gmail.com
I wanted to enter, but my partner ghosted on me. I can pick a new topic.
Young people should have way more freedom.*
People stop existing when they die.
Your religion is untrue.
Abortions in the first trimester are fine.
PUA is fine.
Porn is bad for you.
DDT is just fine.
The lead-crime hypothesis is true.*
If the government doesn’t mandate self driving cars, that is morally equivalent to mass murder.
Pick one. DEBATE ME.
I generally believe in neoliberalism and transhumanism and materialism, so if you want to debate something that is not on the list that is related to those, we can discuss that.
(* = I think this topic could be especially interesting to discuss.)
I replied in the other thread too, but I’d be interested in doing the porn is bad for you one.
I’ll reiterate my offer – I’d be willing to collaborate on any variation of “Deposing Qaddafi was built on a mischaracterization of the threat to Benghazi” (I think it was).
Do you want to get involved in the collaboration but don’t want to start from scratch? Do you have opinions on economics, wealth, and poverty? Are you a godless, slimy Commie or a soulless, exploitative Capitalist Pig?
My topic is pro and anti-UBI. I did have a relatively long discussion with my partner before he ghosted. So I’m going to write up what we found. I’d be interested in people who want to review that result, make specific objections or arguments, and generally improve the work. I don’t think a month is enough time to rehash the entire thing, but I think it’s plenty of time to improve it.
Also, do you like money? Every section you make a major change to will get you a share of the prize. Note, you don’t even have to win the argument: if the collaboration contains a refutation of what you brought up, you still get the money.
I could take that on. I have been cautiously in favor of UBI in the past as a way to ameliorate technology-driven joblessness, but am now fairly strongly opposed to it for a variety of utilitarian, moral and practical reasons, maybe you’ve gone the other way?
I am strongly anti-UBI and would like to contribute. Send me the information to rot13’d gbzphyyvf@tznvy.pbz.
I’d like to debate against the simulation hypothesis. I think it is very unlikely that we are living in a simulated world.
I’m willing to debate in favor of it. A few stipulations though:
-I don’t have infinite time or energy to put into this. I could do, say, 10 hours total, or 2 hours per week for the next five weeks. Of course that’s not nearly enough time to do a topic like this justice, but hopefully it would be enough to write an interesting essay.
-My knowledge level for this is basically bachelor’s level science plus a lot of time reading wikipedia. I’m probably a lot more knowledgeable on this than most random people on the internet, but much less so than an actual expert would be. If you send me very advanced and technical material, I won’t be able to properly understand it.
-Although I personally find the simulation hypothesis appealing, I’ll admit that it’s far from proven and that a lot of it is extremely speculative. I can’t give it a passionate 100% advocacy. I suspect our conclusion will probably be something like:
I agree that the topic is highly speculative – it’s hard to definitely prove one way or another. Still, I strongly disagree with what seems like a general consensus about simulation hypothesis, I think there is a lot of room for priors to shift.
You can reach me byrtf33svir (rot13) at gmail dot com
I’m strongly in favour of the Simulation Hypothesis and would be happy to try.
But I don’t think there’s any way it could be a testable hypothesis, so I don’t think the adversarial collaboration could even resolve with even an experiment design who’s potential outcomes could influence our respective positions.
Perhaps a related but weaker hypothesis like the Zoo Hypothesis
I think there may exist some experimental indications that the Simulation Hypothesis may be false. I’m also strongly against The Zoo Hypothesis.
If you like to try debate me on this, see my email in reply to glorkvorn above.
Time for High Culture instead of Culture War.
What do y’all make of Friar Lawrence’s part in Romeo and Juliet? While the teenagers appropriately act foolish, he seems to be pivotal in letting it be an Idiot Plot. If he’d said “I already married Juliet to Romeo”, wouldn’t the tragedy have been averted? And if he committed an irregularity that made it not a valid sacrament, that’s still on him.
Lets see, he marries them in secret, at the time socially dubious but since we’re rooting for the kids rebelling from their family no giant moral problem there.
But from that point on he’s basically the reason everything turns out so badly. He glibly provides something that can induce a coma to a 13 year old girl. Why did he even have a ready supply of medieval roofies handy?
sure he was dealing with a pair of stupid impulsive kids but he was the one who came up with the whole coma scheme.
Romeos death is largely attributable to the fact that he didn’t bother to assure that his messenger so much as got beyond the city gates.
“Let me walk with you as far as the gate good brother” would have solved the problem.
He apparently just sort of told a friend who was sorta going the right direction and gave it no more thought.
He doesn’t even tell the messenger that the message is important. His friend thinks it’s just a minor social letter.
Plus, as you point out, he could have resolved most of the issues by simply admitting that he’d married them. He’d have had to record it in the church records *anyway*. There weren’t exactly take-backsies on marriage back then once consummated and sooner or later the fact she’s already married is going to be relevant.
I don’t know canon law but I suspect there’s some kind of rule against marrying someone or leading people to believe you’ve married someone who the priest knows is already married to someone else.
So much of the trouble could probably be re-titled “Friar Lawrence attempts to avoid conflict and causes everything to go shit-shaped”
I can’t remember off the top of my head: was his roll in the deaths re: poison etc ever revealed? I just remember him giving a sort of scolding speech to the 2 families who’s kids he just caused to commit suicide by his negligence.
AFAIK, that was legally the case after the 1545 Council of Trent, but was it so before?
In his defense, Friar John managed to get caught in a plague quarantine. Accompanying him to see him off would probably have just ended with three people locked up instead of two. John also tried to get a messenger to take it in his stead, but they wouldn’t come near him due to fear of plague.
I suppose you can blame Friar John for not realizing that someone who’s job is visiting the sick might have a chance of health-related emergencies, but this does seem like really bad luck on his part.
Good intentions, but we all know where those lead. Probably underestimated badly the potential of angsty teenagers to be angsty teenagers, very much doubt he expected the double suicide (I think he thought the most likely outcome would be that Juliet would be found by her parents, the whole story would then come out perforce, and this would finally help end the Capulet-Montague feud).
Ironically, it’s because he’s compassionate, pastoral and not rules-bound that it all comes to a sticky end. A more rigid traditional “you owe your parents filial obedience, you cannot marry without their consent, fornication is a sin and no it doesn’t matter that you love each other very, very much and if you don’t tell your parents the whole story right now I will” type might have avoided all the trouble 🙂
Gosh, it’s almost like all those pesky buzzkill rules were invented by people who had been through this about ten gazillion times before and were trying to head off the obvious failure modes.
But Fr. Lawrence’s misdeeds can maybe be ascribed to forgivable ignorance. As you note, he probably doesn’t have much experience with teenage sexual drama. He may not be tuned in to Capuet family politics, and as Murphy notes, he’s in way over his head when it comes to covert operations.
His plan works just fine if Romeo and Juliet can carry it out in a calm and level-headed manner, and if his own operative is reliable. And his plan is maybe necessary if Capuet is so committed to a Paris-Juliet match and a Capuet-Montague feud that nothing but a fait most thoroughly accompli would sway him. So, all due credit for the good intentions, but zero for three on execution.
Ha, ha.
However, Capulet tells Tybalt not to attack Romeo at the masque because he’s a good kid. So it seems like making an honest Capulet of Romeo should have solved everything, but Friar Lawrence chooses to scheme rather than be honest about having married them.
Friar Lawrence chooses to scheme rather than be honest about having married them
To be fair, I think he realised things were bad enough between the Montagues and the Capulets that they wouldn’t listen to anything other than a fait accompli: yes they’re married, yes it’s valid, yes it was consummated, oh and you’re going to be grandparents in nine months, congratulations! Not much they can do when there’s a baby on the way except smile and look nice about the union of their two families.
Not his fault that things went so badly wrong, including a plague out of nowhere. But as you say, much more sensible to be honest up front. Then again, that would have meant no drama and no plot for the play.
His plan works just fine if Romeo and Juliet can carry it out in a calm and level-headed manner
Romeo is “I’m madly in love with – er who’s this hot new chick? What do you mean, I love what’s her face? No, I’m madly in love with this girl!” and Juliet is “I’m thirteen and Dad is going on about how Mom was pregnant when she was my age, ew” (okay, forgiveable that last).
I realise Shakespeare needed both a sympathetic adult character to help the crazy kids in love plus had to screw things up badly with impossible coincidences in order to have the tragic ending, but expecting two teens to be calm and sensible about their “if we don’t get to be together, we are going to die of heartbreak” affair is like torching an entire block of flats because you wanted to grill some sausages 🙂
Yes, this. Friar Lawrence was a huge dummy for trusting a 16-year-old boy and a girl not yet 14 who he’s only loved for a few days to do anything requiring more impulse control or rationality than “have your sex under God’s law.”
In his defense, the strategy of faking death to make people reassess their priorities usually works in Shakespeare.
He was genre-savvy and Bill betrayed him? 😀
I guess it helps to know if you’re in a tragedy, comedy, or problem play.
And until the faked suicide plan, just about everything was shaping up to be a comedy!
Stoppard already did it, of course, but it would be funny to see the characters trying to figure this out.
Oh, that’s a good point! They should have realised they were in a tragedy, because in a comedy the marriage is the happy ending, not the happy beginning!
I haven’t read or seen this in ages; is there evidence that the Friar set up the kids to die in order to resolve the ongoing feud?
No. There’s too much bad luck involved for it to be intentional. And his stated plan – have Romeo and Juliet get married to end the feud – would have gone smoothly if Tybalt hadn’t picked the worst possible moment to try and pick a fight.
And conversely, if he was trying to cause a mutual suicide, he could have just given Juliet actual poison instead of a potion that would feign death.
It’s been at least fifteen years since I’ve read that play, but when I did, I got the impression that he was bored and frustrated with the whole feud situation and was basically doing everything he does for the lulz.
Given that there were some insightful comments about drug development and patent law in the melatonin comment thread, I thought I ask a few naive questions about an idea I had.
So, I’ve found an enzyme that I would like to inhibit. This would have very bad longterm consequences, but it might have very good short term consequences, so a compound that deactivates this enzyme (temporarily) might be a very interesting drug.
How difficult is it to identify such a compound? I know drug development is incredibly expensive, but I’m not sure how the money is divided up between the different steps. And possibly finding something that does something simple like degrading the function of an enzyme is simpler than the normal case.
Also, at what step would this idea be patentable? Do you need a compound? Do you need a trial on animals that this compound actually does something? Does it have to be a fully developed human tested market ready drug?
If you know the exact protein and the gene that produces it and there’s no psudogenes or paralogs and if the gene is one such that it being suppressed doesn’t kill you…. then there are approaches for gene silencing.
RNA-targeting antisense drugs.
Example in Huntingtons:
http://hdresearch.ucl.ac.uk/2015/10/first-patients-treated-with-gene-silencing-drug-isis-httrx-for-huntingtons-disease-2/
The idea is fairly simple but delivery can be difficult and the area is somewhat in it’s infancy.
antisense RNA inhibitors are extremely patentable because the antisense strand that does the inhibition is a manufactured thing.
Though as it would be a pharmaceutical you’d probably have to actually show it works in humans and is safe to get a patent on its therapeutic use.
https://www.nature.com/articles/nbt.3729.pdf?origin=ppub
If you’ve got something solid then academic departments often partner with pharma companies to get things through human trials.
Though speaking cynically, odds are that it will turn out to have horrible side effects, cause some horrible immune response or just not work. 99%+
That sound super interesting, thanks a lot.
Yeah, if I actually manufacture my miracle drug, it’ll probably kill me.
I’m not an expert on this, but because my graduate school is very focused on translational research I know the basic outline of drug development.
What you’re talking about is the first step of drug development, identifying lead compounds.
Generally how this works is that a researcher suspects that a pathway is important to some disease. They have a model of the disease and an assay for whatever it is they’re looking for. Then they go to a pharmaceutical company and ask for their drug library, a huge list of compounds that they have under patent, and use either the whole list of a curated subset of it to run a high-throughput screen. If the screen generates hits and the hits are validated experimentally, then they have a lead compound.
Lead compounds are important but they usually kind of suck. One that I worked with during a rotation required injecting the mice with so much DMSO as a vehicle that it was killing them almost as fast as the cancer it was supposed to treat. That’s where medicinal chemists come in: their job is to optimize the compound and try to get it to a usable state.
After that, you take your optimized lead compound and run a preclinical study using a mouse model of the disease. This is the last step that academic scientists are involved in because, if it’s successful, the next step is for the drug company to file an IND with the FDA and begin the process of seeking approval.
This whole process can take a few years and is, from the perspective of an academic lab, fairly expensive. But compared to the actual FDA approval process it’s very fast and extremely cheap.
Which enzyme? There may already be known inhibitors.
True. How would I find that out?
To start, I would suggest searching PubMed and Google Scholar (which can also search patents).
Note: Once you identify the compound, if it’s artificial, you can patent it. If you’ve been able to synthesize it, you can patent the method for synthesizing it. To patent the method of treatment, you don’t need to show it works in humans and is safe (that’s the requirement for FDA approval, not for a patent); you do need to be able to describe the method of treatment with enough specificity to enable a person of ordinary skill to perform the method. If you use weasel-words in the claim like “pharmaceutically effective amount of Compound X,” you would need enough information in the specification–preferably some sort of preclinical trial result–describing the pharmaceutically effective dosage range.
You could try something like DrugBank. It seems to do close to what you want, I think. It’s not comprehensive – it didn’t have all of the enzymes I tried on it – but might be an OK starting point.
Related to the whole business of “Does laziness exist” – what is the epistemic status of the Big 5 personality traits and their subdivisions? From what I hear, they can be measured in a reliable and valid way, stay fairly stable throughout a person’s life (or at least long stretches), predict all sorts of useful-to-know things… it would seem that this puts them in the same category as “laziness”. Maybe “laziness” is even a decent synonym for “scores low on industriousness”. But how do the traits come about? Are they encoded in large-scale neural structures (e.g., a hypoactive frontal cortex), in specific neural connections (learned and conditioned behaviors), in levels of neurotransmitters, in other metabolic peculiarities, or a bit of this and a bit of that? Do the personality traits constitute some almost-metaphysical essence of a person? If not, why not? Is “low agreeableness” one thing, or one of many possible things, like “laziness” is supposedly caused by many possible underlying causes?
(Sorry if this is incoherent… I haven’t thought this through, but maybe one of you has, and can give me some pointers.)
Interesting thought.
Has anyone discussed laziness/lack of industry/lack of accomplishment in terms of the action/inaction equality principle.
SSC is thick with utilitarian types – is laziness one of those areas where failure to provide malaria nets doesn’t count?
I will have think more on whether -and when -it is more useful to describe a vice as a deficiency of virtue, and vice versa.
My current psychiatrist is going to be retiring in a few months. I’ve had a several-year-long and very positive relationship with him — mostly managing my OCD and problems downstream from it — and I’m slightly freaking out about finding a new one.
It’s unlikely that anyone will have anything, but I figure it’s worth asking — does anybody happen to know of any good therapists in the Willamette Valley area, specifically near Corvallis?
Failing that — anyone have any general advice for this process?
Your current psychiatrist doesn’t have anyone to recommend?
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to live alone in the Pleistocene wilderness for 20 years. You have 60 days to prepare, and may during that time receive any training want. You may also bring any gear you want, but all of it must fit within a 1 foot by 1 foot by 3 foot space. You will land somewhere in southern North America 40,000 years ago, in a location with a mild Mediterranean climate and no immediate threats. What training do you want for the journey, what gear will you bring, and how do you plan to live?
Training
How to build a fire (1 day)
How to chop down trees without dying (1 day)
How to build a rudimentary shelter (3 days)
How to build a long-term shelter (10 days)
How to hunt with traps, bow, how to fish, & forage (10 days)
Farming in the Pleistocene 101
How to build a bow (including gathering materials for string), fishing rod, rudimentary tools (5 days) (for when the first generation tools break)
Cooking safely (5 days)
Animals you’re likely to encounter & how to use them (10 days) (including for food, as pack animals if docile, and for leather/hides)
How to preserve food without salt (3 days)
Beekeeping (7 days)
Equipment
Pickaxe/axe
Sharpening tool
Flint & Steel
Knife
Saw
Compound bow & 30 arrows
Water purification tablets (for first few days)
Durable cooking pot
Seeds for potatoes, apples, blackberries, beans, tomatoes.
Collapsible airtight containers (for storing food)
Layered clothing to last first year or so including sturdy boots
Volleyball for company
Kindles (2/3 to last) loaded with both useful books (how to guides) and a few hundred recreational books (the reading list from the last few Open Threads, for instance)
Solar charger for the Kindle (back-up hand driven one)
How to live
First few days scout out a suitable location, near a river but not too close, near a forested area but not too close. Ideally a clearing on reasonably high ground near the river. Hunt for food & use water purification tablets.
Build a rudimentary shelter to last for the first month or so. Scout further looking for a more permanent home if first location is not suitable.
Longer term:
Build a more permanent home a log-cabin or tipi depending on the materials available and the time you have before winter.
Build fences with traps to minimise risk from carnivores, use river behind you as part of defensive strategy whilst being aware of flooding risk.
Set aside drain into river and ideally use pickaxe to dredge a channel from river to your drain and then to the river again, source water from the upstream part of this and dispose waste into downstream part of this. Reduces effort of going to the river.
Use channel from river to irrigate small garden farm of potatoes etc.
Find juvenile or very young animals (horses, dogs), kill their mother for food and attempt to domesticate them.
Have traps set-up that you review daily, hunt for food & gather nuts.
Use beekeeping skills to establish colonies & use honey, smoking, drying to preserve food.
Try to avoid going insane.
EDIT: I should have included a long-term calendar/way to track the days (assuming you’re time-warped out on 20 years +1 day – it’d be nice for mental health to have that target in mind)
Why not make a fire and boil the water ?
I’m not at all convinced you can learn to use a compound bow well enough to hunt with in 60 days. Pulling a serious bow requires some serious muscle. You might be better off going with a crossbow or rifled flintlock musket. Decent gunpowder can be made with very primitive materials and muskets could last a very, very long time. Longer, if made with modern materials. Not sure how easy it would be to get lead for bullets, but you can use stone bullets in a pinch. Stone cannonballs were actually considered superior for the first couple hundreds years of guns, they were displaced largely because of cost.
I never bow hunted, but I have shot some targets on occasion. The part about pulling the bow I found pretty easy, it’s all about starting with the bow pointed up, and moving it in an arc down, using the different distance between your shoulders as a mechanical advantage.
No books to further your skills? Assuming things go well, Having some basic metal working knowledge might come in handy. Agriculture knowledge more so. Some medical knowledge wouldn’t hurt, either. Books don’t take up much room, and you could risk going with a bookreader and solar panel to save more room, if you must.
Training:
– trapping, creating a shelter, making clothes, first aid, practice attaching a handle to a tool without needing rope, building a smokehouse
Books:
– How to Eat in the Woods: A Complete Guide to Foraging, Trapping, Fishing, and Finding Sustenance in the Wild
– Edible Wild Plants: Eastern/Central North America
– Advanced Bushcraft: An Expert Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival
– Bushcraft First Aid: A Field Guide to Wilderness Emergency Care
Gear:
– A bunch of tough, high quality knives
– Some strong plastic
– A bunch of flint and steel sets to make fire easily
– Some axe, hammer and shovel heads (handle is to be made by hand after exiting the time machine)
– Quite a bit of wire of different thickness (to make snares & tools with)
– A big cooking pot
– antibiotics & other useful medicines
– seeds (hemp, corn, grains, cotton, etc). Need to check which plants can be expected to be present already
– Empty jars for preserving food (when packing, these are obviously filled to maximize what you can bring)
– Some bottled water to survive the first few days
– Steel leg-hold traps
Short term plan:
– Find a good water source
– Set traps
– Find/make a basic shelter
– Add a handle to an axe, hammer and shovel head
Medium term plan:
– Find an optimal spot (or spots) to stay long term (might be better to move elsewhere during the winter or such)
– Make a better shelter
– Build a smokehouse to preserve meat
– Plant some seeds
– Make rope if a good source of twine material is already available
Long term plan:
– Make salt
– Improve the shelter even more
– Make rope if you had to grow your own source of twine material
Ultra-long term plan:
– Leave weird and NSFW inscriptions to confuse & embarrass future archaeologists
Ultra-long term plan:
– Leave weird and NSFW inscriptions to confuse & embarrass future archaeologists
Ah, now we know who’s responsible for the Cerne Abbas giant! 😀
Ah, you found my self-portrait (the erection is 1:1).
On second thought, the best strategy is to do what johan_larson did, but then on a forum of survivalists: challenge them to come up with good plans and then let them do a lot of the work, synthesizing their plans into a master
race* plan.
* Somehow, my fantasy involves Dr. Strangelove implementing this plan
Why no gun? There were some pretty nasty predators around at the time.
Guns are a horrible idea, because making ammunition is hopeless. So once you run out of ammo, you’re done. A bow or crossbow is a bit more feasible, especially since you can retrieve a lot of fired arrows/bolts, but it is still very hard to make good ammunition for it.
You can make a basic spear with just wood and an axe/knife. That will have to do for self-defense and to finish off trapped animals.
For an encounter with a bear, bringing pepper spray might be a good idea.
My plan would be to bring a gun, but only for really necessary self defence against large animals. I’m guessing something like a .357 Magnum revolver would be enough to discourage a large carnivore. Bring the gun, a holster, and a box of cartridges. Well worth it as insurance against getting eaten alive.
I wouldn’t use gun for hunting though, since it uses consumable cartridges. I’d probably set myself up as a forager/fisherman, with reusable and repairable fishing tackle. Find a lake, large river, or sea-shore, depending on what’s nearby.
As a back up, learn how to make and use an atlatl (spear thrower)
So bring a 20-year supply of ammo. Only in Hollywood “Land that Time Forgot” epics is defense against hostile megafauna a thrice-daily occurrence in the prehistoric wilderness (and if you’re in one of those stories you’re definitely going to need guns).
Otherwise, you are most likely dealing with wolves as apex predators, and they are nicely territorial, so if you clear out a pack you’re probably safe for at least a year. Eight wolves/pack times three rounds 5.56mm per wolf times twenty years comes to about six kilograms of ammunition including packaging. Eight kilos if you prefer 7.62×39 or one of the weird 6.5-6.8mm specials. And that’s pretty much a worst-case scenario where you can’t find any other way to deal with wolf packs than to kill them all.
But note that since you are dealing with animals that have no experience with humans, most of the usual tricks for scaring away apex predators, aren’t going to work for you. Fire, probably yes, but not loud noises or just being conspicuously human.
The flip side of that is, prey animals are going to be pretty much sitting ducks, except when they are exactly sitting ducks. They’ll probably flee before you get within spear-throwing range, because that’s wolf-ambush range as well, but you’ve probably got at least twenty years of picking them off at rifle range without their bothering to hide. Thirty kilograms of meat per deer or equivalent, one cartridge each, one kilogram meat per day, and three or four kilograms of ammunition will take care of basically all of your nutritional needs.
Yes, the shelf life of modern ammunition is ~20 years. But I wouldn’t rule out taking a blackpowder weapon and a crash course in making black powder from native resources.
Or split the difference, bring an easy-to-maintain air rifle and a little mill for turning pebbles in to regular-shaped-enough ammunition.
Without a gun you are going to die in the first couple of years. Even if you can’t bring enough ammo to last 20 years for some reason bringing enough for 2-5 years is a no brainer in this situation. Once you have the ability to land a bunch of calories at once you can focus on refining the other skills that you need, and eventually become an expert at them. If you don’t have one you absolutely have to be an expert at collecting food somehow right from the get go. If you aren’t you won’t have the time and energy needed to do everything else.
Gear:
1. Rifle. I don’t know guns but I want reliability, low maintenance, light weight and with a bayonet attachment point.
2. Bayonet that doubles as a knife.
3. Lightweight tent
4. Lightweight sleeping bag or blanket
5. Small, durable metal pot.
6. Flint and steel
7. Hatchet
8. Pocket chainsaw
Books:
Edible plants and fungi identification guide
How to preserve meat guide
I initially had some survival stuff, but kieranpjobrien and Aapje’s attempts look pretty good to me. (Except maybe throw in some spuds and learn how to grow them? I don’t wanna live entirely on meat and nuts. And I’m a bit worried about footwear. Maybe some training time learning how to repair boots, maybe bring two or three pairs of boots, and definitely bring a needle and thread.)
So let’s talk a bit more about entertainment and avoiding madness. My project for while I’m there (other than survival) will be exploration and mapping. At the start, these will just be day trips, getting to know the area around my shelter. I will climb every hill that can be seen from where I live and then I will climb the hills that can be seen from those hills. Pretty soon I’ll run out of local environment and I’ll need to start planning camping trips. (How quick this process is will depend massively on the environment. If it’s mostly forests then I’ll be very slow, being very careful to not get lost. Becoming familiar with the rivers would probably be a good plan. However, if there are bare hills, it’ll be much easier.) If a hilltop has trees on it, I will cut down those trees to see the view. I will build stone monuments, both to help me not get lost and for entertainment. Most of these will just be cairns, but perhaps I’ll get more ambitious and creative as the years go by. They will be numbered, and have approximate directions to nearby monuments marked on them. (Guess I might need to learn how to use a chisel or something…)
I mentioned mapping. I’m not gonna invest in any cartography courses, so my maps will be very rudimentary, joining up my numbered cairns and monuments with lines saying approximately how long it takes to walk between them. Also marking rivers and hilltops (but every hilltop will have a cairn, so I’ve kind of covered this). I’ll take a big wad of thin paper and two mechanical pencils with lots of replacement graphite. I expect this task to be very rewarding and exciting. They’re purely for their own sake to help me understand my home and have a project; I won’t take them with me for navigation.
I’ll build rudimentary shelters as I explore. This will make camping easier because all I’ll be carrying with me is a sleeping bag made of hides (a tent would be too ambitious). These will fall into disrepair, but they’ll probably mostly be better than sleeping under the stars. And I can repair them from time to time. Maybe I’ll even build long-term shelters as I get further out. A long-term shelter with some dried food and extra hides every three or four days walk? Obviously this’ll slow me down a bit, but it’ll be much safer, meaning that when I’m on a camping trip I should only be maybe a day’s walk from a rudimentary shelter and three or four day’s walk from a long-term shelter. Not sure how practical these numbers are, but I’d work it out as I went along. If there are dangerous animals then camping might be out, and I’ll just need to build shitloads of shelters. This will slow me down a lot, though. Maybe I could sleep up trees?
Also, I’m absolutely going to need to keep a diary. Can you type on a kindle? If not, I’m gonna need to get somebody to make me a modified kindle before I go, because I won’t have enough paper for that. The diary will help me stay sane, and also will supplement my maps, with descriptions of the environment around each monument and the paths between them.
Towards the end of my 20 years I’ll try and make a time capsule, burying my food storage boxes and putting my maps, kindle, and perhaps also an abridged version of my kindle diary since it probably won’t survive 40,000 years. (Hell, I doubt pencil-on-paper will survive 40,000 years, but I’ll do it anyway.) Maybe I’ll also carve some messages on stone. Not really much point in all this, but I’m a nostalgic sort.
Every year, at the winter solstice, I’ll have a bonfire and I’ll sing songs and play drums.
Regarding boots, I think the important part is modern rubber soles.
Lindybeige has a video on his experiences of reenacting/LARPing in footwear he’d made: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3qTniJsoEg
Before Vibram started making rubber soles, your options were leather, which didn’t have good grip on soil/mud, and iron hobnails, which gripped soft surfaces but were useless on hard ground.
Get yourself a reMarkable (https://remarkable.com/) and maybe a hard disk.
I wonder if these things (and the kindle) will last 20 years though.
Survival is not a problem, not as a zero-competition hunter/scavenger in a Mediterranean climate. Not going insane from 20 years of solitude? Not doable, so the actual challenge is how to make it from North america to some place with people. On your own. Starting with very limited tools. Also, making *peaceful* contact.
Most things can be built out of wood, but cloth is insanely labor and skill intensive, so most of the mass allowance is going to be spent on sails. Rest goes to: Laptops. Plural. Full of manuals, text books ect. Several dynamos (for field-expedient watermills). woodworking tools.. Bow, fishing gear.
Are there credible studies on what long-term isolation does to a person, and did it actually find that you can’t go _ years without turning in to a gibbering wreck? I find that kinda hard to believe – stress you out, sure, but render you so screwed up you can’t even survive in the wild?
@Thomas Jørgensen
The only humanoids at the time were Erectus, with an estimated IQ of around 60.
So you might be better off with a volleyball. You should be able to make one with a bladder.
I think you may be thinking a couple million years ago rather than 40K.
humans haven’t changed that much in 40,000 years
Homo sapiens definitely existed around 40,000 years ago, and was capable of what’s called “behavioral modernity”. But as far as we know, they hadn’t gotten to North America yet.
Check out this page, and in particular the 50–25 ka span:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_human_evolution
Oops, thought it was the early Pleistocene, not near the end.
I feel as though building a boat and sailing across the ocean is pretty suicidal. Would you be aiming for Africa? Even there, humans were reeeally spread out 40,000 years ago.
And making peaceful contact? I don’t know anything about anthropology. I genuinely have no idea how friendly a group of early humans would be, but I worry there’s a significant chance they’ll just kill you.
But if you did manage to build an ocean-worthy boat and if you did manage to navigate the Atlantic and if you did manage to survive in Africa and if you did manage to find a group of humans and if you did manage to make peaceful contact… I agree it would be *really* interesting to find out about them and live with them and so on. Possibly even more interesting than my obsessive map-making plan! 😛
I would guess one person could make something like a Polynesian outrigger canoe with a sail. And with the right skills, they might be able to sail it across the Atlantic alone. That’s a lot of skill, though, probably more than can be injected between one pair of ears in 60 days. And it sure would help to have at least one other person so one can stay awake while the other sleeps.
Polynesian design basis, yes, but not the outrigger canoe, not enough storage space for safety. A voyager Catamaran. Its going to take a while to build – we are talking several thousand hours,- but.. you wont have that much else to do. Hunting to support your self, and the veggie garden that keeps you from getting scurvy is not going to be a lot of hours per week, given local wildlife that does not know to run away.
Scurvy wouldn’t be a problem if you’re hunting, provided you eat the organ meats.
Learn to sing We Know the Way before heading out.
Maintaining a suburban vegetable garden takes a couple of hours a day during peak season if you want any kind of production out of it and that is with modern tools and irrigation. Just carrying the water needed for a decent sized patch is going to exhaust a ton of time and energy, and that is assuming you manage to build one without modern tools.
So go full carnivore. A single person is not going to be able to hunt/fish the local area to an extent that matters, especially since you will likely have to murder the local apex predators. Likely safer in any case, since, well, you are not going to know the local growing seasons, which could easily be a nasty surprise.
With luck you may be able to walk to Asia across the Bering straits land bridge–it seems to have existed off and on during the period.
It is not safe, but With modern ship design, compass, computer aided navigation and a sea-anchor? It is a whole lot less suicidal than attempting to last 20 years without cracking like an egg. Or dying to spraining your ankle in the wrong place.. Circumnavigating the globe in single-handled boats is… well, not routine, but a heck of a lot of people have done it, and they usually succeed.
The biggest problem is that this is so long ago that you cant rely on the trade wind pattern being the same, so you need a large supply margin on board.
Also, no non-natural ports, which means you are going to have to build something that can land on a beach, and as large as can feasibly be single-handled.
Catamaran probably best bet, given those constraints.
The initial peaceful contact… Uhm. The boat ought to be very, very impressive in and off itself to the locals? A tribe living on a coast would be very foolish to kill a shipwright of the caliber implied. I mean, very high risk you end up as tribe shipwright for life, but kill you out of hand? But yes, the manuals really need to include the standard texts on anthropology.
Also, hilariously occurs to me that if all this works out, a very high-probability event is that your entire adopted tribe is going to want to sail the other way. An entire continent with no rivals on it? Score.
You’re going to fit the catamaran into your 1x1x3 baggage area? Or make it from native materials?
Native materials. The sails and a bunch of rope/cord/ect go into it, because I really, really do not want to take up spinning and weaving. I suppose, technically, you could make sails from leather, but they would be heavy.
I believe the original limit was three feet by one foot by one foot. A lot of the plans seem to exceed that.
I don’t know much about ship-building, but if you are capable of starting with a 1x1x3 box of tools and supplies and an untamed wilderness, and ending up with a seaworthy craft and sailing it across the Pacific ocean, you definitely deserve to win this challenge.)
40,000 years ago is in the cold part of the glacial cycle. The Bering land bridge might be there already.
What are the likely ways to die in this scenario?
a. Going nuts from solitude/horniness. Bring books, journals, games, a volleyball named Wilson, and lots and lots of porn.
b. Dying of thirst or crapping yourself to death from drinking bad water. (Droughts/dry seasons are a big issue here–in year eleven, the river you’ve been using for your water and fish supply dries up for a couple months and your favorite prey species’ start dying off. You can’t bring enough water filters to take care of your whole 20 years, but you should bring some to get you through times when there’s no time to build a fire or you can’t find fuel or something. Large durable sealable water containers are a big plus.)
c. Starving to death. (Maybe because you don’t know what local plants to eat and the first couple you tried made you ill, maybe because both your rifles somehow get unfixably messed up and you turn out not to be very good at spear-throwing.) Bringing some durable food is a really good idea–not to eat under normal conditions, but to eat when you’ve been unexpectedly snowed in for a month and a half, or you broke your ankle and now you can’t hunt till it heals up. Eventually you can start making your ow
d. Local predators. (Guns and fire will help with this, but you have to sleep sometime, and nothing will be afraid of you. Also, North America had a lot more big predators like you find in Eurasia before humans arrived.)
e. Injury/accident. (A compound fracture = certain death, and even a simple fracture means you have to splint it and stay in place several months in a weakened state to let it heal. Bites will get infected, and some may be venomous. Any serious allergic reaction probably does you in, though you should definitely bring some antihistamines in your medical kit. Over time, you will accumulate injuries, many treatable back home but not in the (literal) state of nature.)
f. Wildfires. (In a lot of the west, they’re part of the ecosystem, and they can move faster than you can.)
g. Extreme weather–snowstorms, ice storms, hailstorms, floods, etc. A flash flood that wipes out your camp and washes away most of your supplies is probably a death sentence; if you’re trying to grow crops, lots of things can kill them (and thus, you) off.
h. Loss of critical supplies. If you bring a couple rifles and they both get damaged/stop working, you’ve got big troubles. Or if your last pair of boots falls apart, or your medicines run out/get ruined, or your last sewing needle goes missing, or your last steel axehead flies off the handle and drops in a deep lake. Or your last waterproof pot gets a hole knocked in it. Or…. Just like with your body, your supplies will just keep accumulating damage/loss, and there will be some point at which you can’t replace them or live without them. Your medical supplies will probably stop working over time thanks to age and temperature fluctuations. Your waterproof clothing and tent will get holes.
If you go low-tech enough, all the skills to build everything start fitting in one brain. As I understand it, a neolithic man can make all of his tools and gear starting with just the nature around him. But you probably can’t teach all of those skills in a mere 60 days.
Yeah, if you’d grown up in a hunter-gatherer tribe in the area you’ll be dropped into, you could probably survive indefinitely with minimal supplies. But not with 60 days (or even a couple years) of cramming!
I’ve been (slowly) reading the excellent book _The Secret of Our Success_ by Heinrich, and he starts out with quite a few anecdotes about very competent survivor types dying when they were dropped into survival situations where they didn’t know the local flora/fauna/weather/water situation–they might be missing a critical nutrient because they don’t know that one unfriendly-looking plant is edible, or poisoning themselves because they don’t realize that one kind of root vegetable is only safe to eat if you boil it twice and pour off the water both times, or whatever. Even someone who grew up as a hunter-gatherer in the Amazon would have a hard time if he found himself in a totally new environment–he wouldn’t know which plants were safe to eat or the best way to hunt the local animals. He would pick it up faster than a modern American, but he’d still be in some trouble early on and might very well die before he figured it out.
I watched a documentary about Siberian trappers and was very impressed by their ability to make things and to survive alone for months while hunting. They even made their own skis.
I could be wrong, but shouldn’t you figure out some way to deal with extinct diseases ? Extinct in the modern times, that is, not 40K years ago…
I think you may be less susceptible to diseases if there are no hominids in the area; typically (I’m saying, welcoming someone to provide dangerous counter examples) pathogens are species specific.
You won’t be exposed to anything any other humans of the day have, since there are no humans around. You won’t get livestock diseases, because you’re not going to have any livestock. You might catch something from your prey species or from the environment, but there’s only one of you, so there’s not a lot of opportunity for some animal disease to make a species jump to humans. On the other hand, infections or diseases that work for any mammal (rabies) are still a problem.
You’d definitely want to be vaccinated against everything under the sun beforehand just in case.
The ones I’d really want are tetanus and rabies vaccines. And anything that might be endemic to the Americas at that point. I woudn’t worry about, say, flu vaccines or smallpox vaccines or anything like that.
And yes, some antiparasitic drugs sound like a very good idea. Maybe you could bring along enough to dose yourself for worms every few months?
You won’t have to care about viruses: those are very species-specific, and there aren’t any other humans within 5,000 miles. Most bacteria won’t be a problem either. You will need to worry about some parasites, though. Bringing some antihelmintics might be a good idea.
Should you expect some surprises about which foods are edible or (more importantly) not edible?
Solution #1: Bring seeds that you can use to grow crops you know how to eat. (This won’t be immediately useful, but it will ultimately mean you have some plants that have been selectively bred to feed humans. Potatoes, onions, peppers, spinach, tomatoes, wheat, etc.)
Solution #2: Research native flora/fauna in the Southwestern US and bring some guidebooks. (Things will have changed in 40K years, but there should still be some commonality.)
Solution #3: Bring a couple guns and lots of ammo, plus some fishhooks and such, and mostly be a predator.
Southern North America with a mild Mediterranean climate basically means California, most likely central California. And 40,000 years ago is before the die-off of North American megafauna. I’ll have to deal with Smilodon. That’ll be fun.
Equipment:
– Books on wilderness survival, small-scale farming (“small-scale” is important; I’m not going to be able to use a plow), primitive crafts, log cabin construction, metalworking, geology, medicine, chemistry. Kindle and charger wouldn’t last as long, but they might be a good alternative if I need the space.
– Physical and geological maps of the area.
– Lots of fishing hooks.
– Monofilament line for fishing and snares.
– Three or four knives in varying sizes, and a good set of whetstones.
– Steel heads for hoes, axes, adzes, shovel, maybe a pickax. It’s relatively easy to put handles on tools, so I’m not going to waste space with handles except for the tools I need to do it.
– Several pounds of seed for modern cultivars of the plants I want. This will need to be very well protected: if it rots, or gets eaten by an animal, I’m not getting it back.
– Flint, steel, and tinder, and a lighter as a backup while I’m getting used to it.
– Food for the first few days.
– A couple of sturdy cooking pots, and some water containers.
– Warm clothes.
– Several tarps, for shelter before I can build something more permanent.
– Flintlock carbine, spare flints and small parts, tools for maintenance and for casting balls, and as much powder and lead as I can fit in the remaining space.
– A few dozen metal arrowheads in case the gun doesn’t work out.
– Waterproof containers, for protecting books, seed, and tools before I’ve got shelter worked out.
– If I have the space, a couple of thick blankets or a sleeping bag.
First priority is finding a water source and a site for temporary shelter. Then getting my tools set up and building a more permanent shelter, which probably means a log cabin. I’ll want to build it near the coast (so I can gather shellfish), ideally also a large creek or small river (for easy access to fresh water, and to capitalize on the yearly salmon runs). Not on a floodplain.
Long-term, I’d want to think about farming. This will have to be small-scale, hoe-based farming: there won’t be any domesticable animals in North America 40,000 years ago, and you certainly can’t bring a tractor, so using a plow is not in the cards. Tentatively I think I might want maize, beans, squash (bottle gourds and at least one edible), potatoes, and a good selection of fruit trees, but refining this list would be one of the things I’d do in the 60 days I have. The fields I make will need to be well fenced: wild animals 40,000 years ago won’t have any fear of humans. That’ll make hunting easier, but it’ll also make predators more dangerous and herbivores bolder around my crops.
Very long term, I’d need to figure out how to keep myself in tools. Getting a metalworking industry set up may or may not be feasible single-handed: it should be possible to build a rudimentary forge fueled with charcoal and use it to make repairs, but I’m not sure it’d be possible to smelt metal that I didn’t bring with me. Similarly, making black powder is technically feasible but might be practically difficult: active volcanoes are the easiest source of sulfur, for example, and all the ones in California are far inland.
That ought to cover survival. Realistically, though, I’d probably get bored and lonely enough to try and tame a saber-toothed tiger after a couple years.
Trying to farm in Cali at that date is.. more suicidal than my “Build a boat” plan. Cali has unstable climate at the best of times, and that was during a major cooling event. Modern Californian agriculture is a child of civil engineering on an epic scale, and you cant redirect rivers by yourself.
You don’t need industrial-scale agriculture (which I agree is probably impossible without the huge water projects of the early 20th century). All you need is a water source that won’t go away in the summer, and that ought to be possible to find with a few days’ searching up or down the coast. You could even cheat and follow a map.
You’ll probably only be cultivating a couple of acres — think “large vegetable garden”, not “family farm”. Irrigation could be done by hand. This kind of subsistence farming has been practiced for thousands of years in climates a lot harsher than California’s, and if you did your research right you should have better cultivars than those farmers did.
You are almost certainly going to die if you try this. The basics
1. Any land that isn’t thickly grown with native plants when you arrive isn’t going to have good enough soil to support a productive garden. This means you are going to have a bitch of a time clearing the land to plant your garden and then a bitch of a time keeping the native plants from swarming back in.
2. Irrigation- during the dry season you are going to need at least a cup of water every other day per 4 sq feet. For an acre that is about 11,000 cups or about 700 gallons of water every other day. You can get by with less water if you are just keeping the plants alive and not expecting to eat anything from them during that time frame, you are not watering a couple of acres by hand alone for even a week.
3. Animal pests. Suburban gardeners know that a couple of deer browsing through the night will ruin a small garden. Groundhogs, squirrels, rabbits, birds etc will all be far more numerous and drawn to your well watered, lush garden if you ever get it to that state.
Local farm in Irvine was telling us how coyotes would just destroy whole crops of unripe melons looking for any that were ripe.
The Mediterranean climate was farther south 40,000 years ago than it is today, because ice cover and permafrost reached farther south back then than they do today. You might find yourself in Mexico.
Yeah, that’s a good point. I don’t think anything I said doesn’t work anymore, though, with some minor adjustments. Figure out where you’re going to land in the 60 days you have, then source yourself some information covering the areas you’re going to land in. Mediterranean climates are rare and that’s not going to change.
@Nornagest:
Do you think what’s on your list is going to fit in a space 1’x1’x3′? I believe that was the requirement.
First things first: wait until Ryan North’s How To Invent Everything makes it through Kickstarter — it’s already fully funded — and take a copy of it with you.
Opioid/Oxycodon abuse in The Netherlands
Context:
The Dutch Health Care Inspectorate has changed their policy to judge healthcare providers based on pain relief much more. Furthermore, there has been a move towards discharging patients from the hospital sooner, resulting in policies that are biased to laziness and ‘better safe than sorry’. Finally, general practitioners tend to just continue treatments, rarely reevaluating them (pharmacist take advantage of this by giving huge discounts for expensive medicines to hospitals, so the ‘hooked’ patients will later keep using those medicines, but will then pay full price).
Consequence:
The result of the above is that many more people are now being prescribed opioids. For example, Oxycodon usage has tripled over the last 6 years. It’s not as bad yet as in the US and I hope that the recent publicity will result in a course reversal, because it’s just stupid to make the same mistake as the US.
Update on Catalonia
This is an update on what has happened with the Catalan independence movement since the October referendum.
There was a referendum on the first of October, where those who voted overwhelmingly chose independence (although only 20 % or so participated in the referendum, and a lot of votes were not counted). Then, the 10th of October, there was an attempt to declare independence, although it was a bit unclear. The Spanish Government decided it would intervene in Catalonia, and invoked Article 155 of the Spanish constitution, which dissolved the Catalan government and made the Spanish government the one in charge, on the 27th of October, at the same time the Catalans declared a Republic in the Catalan Parliament. So the Spanish government dissolved the Catalan Parliament and called for new elections in December. The Spanish Supreme Court invalidated the Catalan Republic the 31st of October.
After the dissolution of the Catalan Government, 6 of the main leaders of the Catalan government fled to exile in Belgium. Since then, one of them went to Scotland, and three returned to Spain, where they went to jail. Two other politicians fled to Switzerland. Meanwhile, the Catalan politicians that stayed in Spain are being judged by the Spanish Supreme Court [1] on charges of rebellion[2], sedition[3] and misuse of public funds[4]. There was a first euroorder of extradition for the fugitives, but they removed it when they realized that those politicians may be extradited only for the misuse of public funds, because Belgium is not very friendly. After the removal of the extradition order, the Catalan ex-President travelled around Europe to further his cause. While he was in Finland, the Spanish government re-issued the order, and the Spanish secret services collaborated with the German police and made sure he was caught by Germans (they wanted Germany to extradite him, because they knew Germany had rebellion on their books). So Puigdemont’s case has been decided in Germany, and the judges there have decided to extradite him only for misuse of public funds, and not sedition and rebellion. The extradition euroorder was removed again.
All this is making the Spanish government look ridiculous, which they deserve for using judiciary means for political problems. The fact that the exilees are better off than those who escaped also looks bad.
[1]This is an important detail because it means there is no recourse for the decisions made by the Supreme Court. It was also necessary because politicians, judges and prosecutors enjoy from a status called “aforamiento”, which is not parliamentary inmunity, but the right to not be judged by an ordinary court, but by the Supreme Court instead.
[2] The problem with this charge is that, although it exists in a lot of countries, it requires public expression of violence, in Spain and other countries. Spain considers that the violence of those who tried to defend ballot boxes against police confiscation is enough for rebellion; most other countries do not.
[3] Sedition in Spain does not require violence, just that a big group of people coordinate to break the law. Most other European countries either do not have sedition on their books, or require violence.
[4] After the Spanish government dissolved the Catalan government and took over everything, the Spanish Finance minister was in charge of Catalan government finances. Although anybody can see that somebody paid for the illegal referendum, the ministry hasn’t been able to find any misuse of public funds. My suspicion is that although they did misuse public funds, it is difficult to prove because they are very good at it. IIRC, this also carries a max sentence of just 6 years.
Thanks for the update. I’ve been kind of curious about this but haven’t bothered to keep up with it properly.
So I take it the Catalan government is still dissolved and the Spanish government still running everything? Is there much chance this’ll change? Are there regular protests in Catalonia? What do the Spanish public think about all this? I assume most of them don’t want Catalonia to become independent, but do they approve of their politicians underhand tactics in trying to stop it? Do all the political parties in Spain oppose Catalan independence?
Second update on how the political part is working.
So, after the government and Parliament were dissolved, there was an election in Catalonia. This election did not go as the Spanish government back then hoped for.
So, to simplify, I will divide the Catalan Political parties into four blocks: Catalan Left (ERC, and the more extreme CUP), Catalan Right (was CiU before, became PdCat), Spanish Right (then Government party, PP, and the more extreme[1] Ciudadanos), and Spanish Left (PSOE and Podemos[2]). After the December elections the Catalans went from 72 parliamentaries (68 needed for majority) to 70 MPs (still majority). The Spanish right went from PP 11+ Ciudadanos 25 to PP 4+Ciudadanos 36. The Spanish left lost slightly; Podemos went from 11 to 8 and PSOE from 16 to 17. Participation was up 2 points in this election. Spanish political parties always argue that the only reason nationalists are highly represented is because there is a “silent majority” that is Spanish but cannot be bothered, whereas pro-independence parties have highly loyal bases that always turn up. The part about the loyalty of independence voters is true, whereas the election results showed that, even with participation at its highest (79%), Catalan parties still got the majority in Parliament (thus dismantling the “silent majority” lie).
Because Catalans denied the validity of the dissolution of their government (some of them still showed up to work after that), they wanted the President of their Republic to be their President, and tried several times to make Carles Puigdemont their President. They weren’t allowed to do that, and the reason given was that CP was not sworn in as MP because he was in Brussels. They tried to do it remotely, but failed. Then they decided to try to make the vice-president of their dissolved republic president, but failed because he was in jail. Then they tried to vote for Jordi Turull, an MP who had been released from jail. He was jailed again before they could do that, and there is a legal case about that.
Finally Puigdemont, as the Catalan legitimate President [3], nominated a candidate of his liking. So, when the time for investing a president was about to run out [4], they nominated a candidate from the Catalan Right. So the Catalans finally had a government this May.
While all of this was going on, the Spanish government, in charge of education, tried and failed to force Spanish teaching availability [5] in all schools.
1Although they are more extreme to the right, they are not what Americans call the Alt-right. They are less racist, and more focused on internal Spanish matters, so more anti-Basque/Catalan than anti-immigrant/Muslim/refugee, although they also tend to that.
2This party favours a referendum but not independence. They would like to offer some kind of federal deal and campaign for Catalonia staying in Spain, while still having the referendum.
3 This is how they see it; it’s also the reason other Catalan parties have not tried to put forward their own candidates, because that would legitimize the Spanish dissolution of their government, while they still maintain that the Catalan Republic is independent.
4 You cannot take forever to invest a President. If it takes too long, there needs to be a re-election. This is what happened in Spain in 2016, where we had 2 national elections the same year, and we spent a year without a government.
5 The current education model in Catalonia and the Basque country is the following: all schools must teach Spanish, a Foreign Language, and the Local Language. But what changes is the language in which the rest of the subjects are taught. So, depending on the school, they will offer the Catalan model (all subjects except for Spanish and Foreign Language are taught in Catalan), the mixed and Spanish model (only Catalan language is taught in Catalan). The thing is, Catalan as a subject does not work nearly well enough to teach Catalan, so they teach all subjects in Catalan, as a linguistic inmersion program. I cannot say how this works in Catalonia, but Spanish-model schools in the Basque country are kind of guetto schools[6].
6 Meaning that Spanish model schools are mostly used by Roma, non-Spanish speaking inmigrants who need to be taught, itinerants (who come for three months and then leave), and people who refuse to integrate in the region they live in (political extremists). So this schools need more resources, and are full of poor kids. So Spanish parents are given a choice between a nice middle class Basque or Catalan public school, or this Spanish school full of poor kids, and you need to sit in a bus for an hour to go there (the bus will be free). Thus they say they are “forced” to send their kids to non-Spanish schools (technically not true). They also insist that the Basque or Catalan middle class schools of their liking offer them the option of having a single kid learning in Spanish. This would be ridiculously expensive, as it would mean giving this kids who can learn the local language but refuse to do so, private lessons in everything from Math to PE, were the teachers have to prepare individual lessons in Spanish.
Zara euskaraz?
Bai, euskalduna naiz. ☺
The correct way would be “euskalduna zara “
Oso ondo, eta eskerrik asko! Mi novia es vasca; estoy tratando aprenderlo pero es un poco más difícil que español.
“My suspicion is that although they did misuse public funds, it is difficult to prove because they are very good at it.”
Or someone helped them out.
Although Russian hackers helped maintain the website during the Catalan Referendum, I haven’t seen credible evidence that the Russians also financed the referendum. I believe Russian mostly got into this mess on a later stage.
Catalans have had several politicians whose corruption has been unearthed recently. I have suspicions, although I cannot prove any of it, that somebody in the Spanish secret services knew about this corruption, but did not prosecute it because they could use it if the politician became politically compromised, as they did when the Catalan mess started. The timing is just too convenient. But that’s just a conspiracy theory that I happen to have, because it is hard to believe that the huge scale corruption in the Catalan government has been going on for 30 years and nobody noticed.
So if they have 30 years of experience in misusing public funds, I am quite sure they have some kind of slush fund to pay the estimated 1.5 million euros the referendum cost. This is small change for the Catalan government, after all.
Note your different standards of proof here:
“I haven’t seen credible evidence”
vs
“I have suspicions, although I cannot prove any of it”
My suspicions, although unfounded, are based on rumors. And I do acknowledge that this is a conspiracy theory I belive is slightly credible.
I haven’t heard anybody claim that the Russians funded the referendum. There is a lot more basis in supposing Catalan corruption than direct interaction between Catalans and Russians. Nobody in Spain has accused the Catalans of treasons, and if there was any basis for this, wouldn’t they have done it?
My best guess is that Russia did not fund the referendum, although that is just my opinion. Do you have any reason for believing Russian involvement in the financing rather than internal Catalan corruption? Since this is utter conjecture, rumors are also valid arguments.
Since we have no evidence, we are not really doing “argument”, yet, just proposing hypotheses.
My hypothesis is based on, shall we say, my Bayesian prior on how Russians operate.
I do think Russians are capable of financing an independence referendum. It just seems to me that the speed with which the referendum was organized indicates internal funds. Russians have participated in the campaign, and financed adds, etc. Some of the Catalan independentists favor exiting NATO and the EU, and 1.5 million euros is a really cheap way of destabilizing the EU. I just don’t think they directly financed the referendum in this case, because this would require coordination between the Catalan government and the Russian government. And this kind of thing is not worth it for the amount of money involved, which is peanuts.
ana:
It seems (from watching the news on TVE sometimes) that there are a *lot* of high-profile financial scandals in Spain. (The one that got the king’s brother-in-law, the one that ultimately pushed Rajoy out of office, etc.) Am I misunderstanding something? (I’m an American with not all that much familiarity with Spanish culture and history, so I could be missing a lot.)
Do you think Catalonia has more of that kind of thing than other parts of Spain?
Well, no, I don’t believe that Catalonia is a more corrupt region of Spain. It’s just a richer region, so there is more money to go around. Also, for a lot of political reasons, I believe that some people wouldn’t be touched. But that is just my opinion.
The general rule of thumb is: the more time the same party has stayed in power, the more corruption. So that’s why there were so many corruption cases in Valencia, were PP ruled almost since democracy.
I was just in Catalonia a few weeks ago. Here are some notes of interest:
The street language in Barcelona is now Catalan. Period. Our hosts and guides said that “before”, it was a mix of mostly Castilian in the city for business, trade, office work, and between strangers, and Catalan for talking with family and close friends.. My ears only heard Catalan. I saw people sitting in tapas places reading assorted books and pamphlets “how to speak Catalan better”.
The Catalonia flags in several variants are proudly flown and proudly displayed in windows in Barcelona. Once you get outside Barcelona, they are REALLY everywhere. It’s difficult to find a Spanish flag, even on the government buildings, where it is in theory required. The city hall buildings in the small towns on the countryside fly the Catalonia flag, in defiance of law.
There are yellow ribbons painted on the streets, sidewalks, and walls, everywhere. People wear them on their lapels at work and on the street. There are yellow ribbons tied around lampposts and bridges. There are handmade signs and commercial billboards up everywhere demanding the release of “political prisoners”.
I was told (I don’t know the truth of it), that the government in Madrid not only went after the pro-independence politicians, they went after their families, extended families, and inlaws, with pressure on employers to fire, firing from civil service jobs, termination of scholarships and desired education tracks, bullshit tax audits, and bullshit business audits.
What a mess. The politicians in Madrid have fucked it up by the numbers. They could not have done a better job of causing a deep growth of “everybody knows that everybody knows” “common knowledge” support for independence if they had tried.
FWIW, the previous Spanish government (PP) that fucked up by the numbers has lost power, and the Socialist party is now in charge. I have no idea how much difference that will make, though.
This is my ignorant USian POV asking for insight: how much of the implementation of these fuckups were directed and controlled by the individuals of that previous elected and appointed government, and how much of it was by members of the “permanent state”, career civil service, and holders of the deep soft power?
If you consider the judges, prosecutors and police as the deep state, quite a big part of it was the Spanish bureaucratic machinery reacting as they are used to. Madrid has decided to avoid political solutions, and they have fucked up massively. I believe that this crisis could have been solved in September. It can still be solved now, but Catalans will need more than they would have agreed to in September.
Catalan pro-independence polls at 46% against 44%; they don’t have more than 50 % yet; but they will be gaining among the undecided with every Spanish fuck up. And also, the Catalan youth are quite a bit more radical than their parents (a lot of whom are Spanish**).
Meanwhile, the Basques have been emboldened. The Basque Christian Democrats* have made a deal with radical leftist Basque nationalist, and are demanding a lot more autonomy.
*Their actual name in Spanish is Basque Nationalist Party (PNV). However, they tend to be very milquetoast about it. But their Basque name translates better to Basque Christian democrats, and I think it fits them better.
**Both Basques and Catalans manage the identity issue quite well. You can be a black inmigrant born in Africa, if you speak Basque and dance the aurresku, you will be considered Basque, unlike that Spaniard with a Basque family name who speaks Spanish and hangs the Spanish flag from his balcony. It’s the same in Catalonia; if you support their cause and are willing to learn and speak their language, they will consider you one of their own.
Another issue is the Spaniards themselves; I cannot speak about the harrassment by the tax agencies, but I can talk about the boycott.
This is the delightful story of how Spanish nationalists decided to boycott Catalan cava. But, as the story tells,
Also, Spaniards have become violent against Catalans; a car driver decided to drive into some yellow crosses on purpose; people with Catalan flags on their balconies have been attacked.
If the Spanish want to stop drinking Catalonian Cava, I hope more of it starts importing into the US. The stuff is delicious, I now have yet another additional favorite booze.
They could not have done a better job of causing a deep growth of “everybody knows that everybody knows” “common knowledge” support for independence if they had tried.
Yeah. There’s no better way to turn an ambivalent population into die-hard nationalists than hard cracking down badly applied. After the Easter Rising, the general sense of the nation in Ireland was that this was a crackpot affair and there wasn’t much popular support. But since the country had been put under martial law, and the general in charge wanted to show the damn natives just who was in charge, the heavy-handedness changed attitudes and hardened them fast.
A Unionist journalist wrote a piece about how this was damn stupid, and quoted someone (I can’t find out who, I think it might be Shaw but I’m not sure) about the effect being like watching blood running out from under a locked door:
It puts a large dent into the image of the honorable English gentleman who never breaks his word and gallant officer when you have to tie a man to a chair in order to shoot him because his injuries are so bad that you’re afraid he’ll die before he can be properly executed for his treason:
Yeats wrote a poem about it (and I’m damn sure the Catalans are writing poems too):
Why does it matter what the Germans say? Once he’s back in Spain why can’t the Spaniards charge whatever Spanish law allows? Is this some sort of EU thing where an EU court can throw out a national conviction because the extraditing country said so?
The Spaniards cannot charge whatever Spanish law allows, because in order to secure extradition in the first place they have to promise that they will not charge “whatever Spanish law allows”, but limit themselves to charging what they specified in the extradition request and is on the list of things both nations consider to be extraditable crimes. Pretty much all extradition treaties work that way, AIUI, and if you break that promise you don’t have an extradition treaty any more.
I think a lawyer will explain this better. My understanding of extradition is the following: let’s suppose that we have an extradition agreement with, say, Russia. Now, if a guy has killed other people, we don’t want him here. But let’s suppose this murderer also happens to be openly gay and he defends gay rights. We don’t think that advocating for gays should be a crime, but we do want him judged for murder. So imagine we extradite him, it turns out the murder charge is bogus and they are really after him for being gay. That would not be good from our point of view, right? So extradition treaties say: you can judge him for murder, because we extradited him for that, but you can’t charge him for being gay, which we don’t think is a crime. So you can only judge an extradited criminal for charges under which he was extradited.
edit:They can charge him for other crimes only if he commits them after he was extradited.
@both
That makes sense, just feels very wishy-washy and eat-your-cake-and-have-it-too – like most international politics! In my decidedly non-legal-scholarly opinion, the options should be either extradition or asylum. If you care enough about X not being a crime, fine, don’t extradite fugitive Xers. Don’t go telling a sovereign nation what laws they can and cannot enforce when you send someone back.
But I’m aware this is not practically reasonable, which is why we have the wishy-washy solution and its “oh shit no wait we don’t want them back after all” hijinx.
I was TW’s partner in the collaboration and I have some thoughts on what makes one of these collaborations work.
Here’s my theory: adversarial collaboration works better if the positions are vague, and they work worse if the positions are clearly defined.
When the positions are clearly defined, it’s far more likely that each participant will advocate for their own position and the whole thing is framed as a battle. Someone has to fail. They’ll be in the game to “win” and when the chances of victory start feeling distant, they’ll leave the project behind. This doesn’t need to happen (obviously) but I’d predict that it happens much more frequently when people feel accountable to their initial positions.
When the positions are more vaguely defined, in contrast, the “collaboration” part of the deal becomes much easier. It’s possible to reframe the project as an attempt for two people with conflicting tendencies or orientations to come to a joint understanding on a topic of controversy. There is less pressure and attention directed on one’s individual status, and it’s possible to focus on the issue without carrying the baggage of competition and victory.
If the topic is left vague the two participants can argue two different, perhaps unrelated points. You increase the chance of the participants finishing, maybe, but you also virtually guaranty that the two sides are talking past eachother and no resolution results.
I don’t think you can finish an adversarial collaboration at all if you’re talking past each other, but I do think there’s something interesting in what you’re saying.
If we think of an adversarial collaboration as a battle between two opposing views, and the collaboration is a mutual attempt to settle differences, then yes. you might be disappointed by vaguer problem statements.
But adversarial collaboration is uniquely ill-suited for slamming two opposing views against each other and waiting to see who is victorious. The whole purpose is to come to some sort of agreement. There aren’t a lot of battles that end with a handshake.
What adversarial collaborations are good for is for (a) pushing each member to consider views and positions that they hadn’t thought about enough yet and (b) presenting a common store of agreed-upon points, narrowing and clarifying the terms of disagreement. This has tremendous value, I believe.
But it IS intensively collaborative, and the more it’s presented as a chance for specific, well-defined antagonistic views to do battle, the harder that collaboration is.
So (as one of the 2 out of 15 groups that finished) I would encourage other groups to vagueify their positions for the purposes of collaboration. Find genuine questions that neither of you are confident about, but both are interested in, and that seem related to your initial reason for coming together. It’s really a chance to learn together in a collegial spirit, more than it is a chance to settle controversial questions. That’s my take, at least.
If there is a really heated battle between the two, at the very least we can see where they agree. If they aren’t really talking to each other then we don’t even get that.
My point is that you can better map out the areas where you agree by trying to answer interesting questions that are relevant to both of your views. Inevitably, debate and differences occur.
I don’t understand the idea that people do a particularly good job listening to each other in the middle of a heated debate. Heated debates are precisely the context in which people are most likely to talk past each other.
The adversarial collaboration is more to the benefits of the spectators than the participants. And I think I disagree about people being more likely to talk past each other in a heated debate. Generally, when two people are friendly to each other, they tend to give in too much in order to keep it cordial between themselves. But in the middle of a heated argument, they’re more likely to call out someone for avoiding an issue. But it may be different when it comes to collaborating on a paper together rather than an actual debate.
WrongSpecies, I see only one way to settle this: adversarial collaboration.
I’ll defend the position that adversarial collaboration with narrower, more specifically defined positions tends to go worse.
I have no idea how we’ll go about this though…
I think Wikipedia has a pretty good system for harnessing sometimes adversarial contributors to construct a usually useful product. Generally, the goal in a Wikipedia page is to identify reliable evidence on a question and arrange it into a useful form. Sometimes on contested subjects, you end up with a summary of the reliable evidence pro and con, which can be very helpful.
If you and your “adversary” see your job as “assemble the evidence for both cases, assess its reliability to the extent possible, and arrange it into a summary of (a) agreed facts and (b) the evidence for the facts still in dispute,” I think you have a pretty good chance of constructing something useful.
The problem with Wikipedia is that you have no idea whether a given article is so hopelessly biased that it’s just bias masquerading as fact or whether one position really is so weak that it doesn’t deserve to be in the article. What’s good about the adversarial collaboration is that it puts the bias out in the open.
Have you read the article on Wikipedia about the ants? That seems to disprove your contention.
It’s tough to disprove my contention that Wikipedia has a “pretty good system for harnessing sometimes adversarial contributors” or that “Sometimes on contested subjects,” you end up with a useful summary. 😉
On the specific topic of the unpleasantness regarding ethics in online recreation, it does demonstrate two of Wikipedia’s weaknesses, which is (1) a preponderance of compliant editors on one side of an issue can sway coverage in that direction and (2) to avoid second guessing, Wikipedia accepts published journalism, scholarship, and books as “reliable sources,” so if you think the journalistic coverage was biased, Wikipedia will be biased in that direction.
With at that said, the article is a pretty representative summary of the published information, and the neutral editors have blocked attempts to rename the page as “Ants (Hate Group)” or “Ants Harassment Campaign,” so it’s not like the process completely failed.
In earlier threads I’ve talked about ASVAB scores required for various jobs in the military. This time I found a list of the requirements for various navy jobs (“ratings”.)
https://www.military.com/join-armed-forces/asvab-and-navy-mos-jobs.html
Some of the score requirements are really high. The highest scores are for nuclear jobs, but submarine jobs and electronics jobs in general have requirements that are nearly as high. The nuclear technicians’ training is known to be very demanding.
I’ve been through navy nuclear power training both as enlisted and officer. AMA.
The curriculum is demanding primarily due to time compression. I’d say the classroom portion (power school) is an undergrad four semester full load crammed into six months. 10% of students do eighty hour weeks, 80% do sixty. Everything is marked Confidential, so you’re stuck in a single classroom on base for all studying. The material is fairly basic mechanics memorization and algorithmic math.
I just looked up my transcript. 28.5 credits. Electrical Power Engineering and Machinery Theory. Heat Transfer. Deformation, Fracture and Failure Analysis. Power Plant Systems. Radiological Fundamentals. Reactor Dynamics. Reactor Operations.
The practical portion (prototype) is the tough part. Six months of rotating twelve hour shift work on an operating plant. Systems study plus procedural/casualty practicum in a cramped engine room.
In my experience, most enlisted nukes have 98-99 ASVABs. Lots of really sharp folks from disadvantaged backgrounds. The signing bonus and automatic up-ranking are probably top in the military. Officers must pre-screen with Department of Naval Reactors in DC and get five-figure signing bonuses. There is significant attrition despite incredible engagement by training staff. Instructors work almost as hard as trainees.
Johan, that link appears dead. I recall reading it and not being impressed by the journalistic quality. This one is primary sourced and has decent photos: https://foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com/confessions-of-a-u-s-navy-submarine-officer-1715113243. As an SSBN guy, I can also recommend this podcast episode about life on a boomer: https://www.stufftoblowyourmind.com/podcasts/troubled-sleep-in-the-arks-of-doom.htm. Other good links, SSC nukes?
Dumb Q: how did you do nuke school as both enlisted and officer? Was it necessary to repeat? (I am assuming you got commissioned from the ranks, but I suppose weirder things are also possible…)
Have spent the first half hour of my work morning doing useless stupid make-work busywork, and I’m going to vent.
People on here rightly complain about over-regulation, but part of it is definitely due to (a) something happens – a scandal, an accident, a “we never contemplated this happening” (b) it may be very serious or it may not (c) either way, the media and the opposition party will leap on it with cries of joy (d) public outrage is whipped up (e) the response, all the way up to organised campaigns (think of Megan’s Law, MADD, etc.) the attitude is Something Must Be Done (especially if it’s yoked with Will Nobody Think Of The Children?) (f) politicians, being animals keenly aware of their career survival, will Do Something, usually by introducing legislation (g) from there on, a torrent of regulations rolls downhill.
I have had to print out, laminate, and post in a prominent position so that the general public visiting our centre may easily see it, four sheets of bumpf. I have also had to email two people to officially notify that I have done this. All this is on foot of an urgent email from my boss about doing this, in turn stoked by urgent email from another person in another body about doing this. In total, about four separate vaguely linked by various means to governmental agencies are having a minor freak-out about We Should Have Done This By Then, Is It Done Now?
Those four pages are two sets of child safeguarding statements that are pure wall o’text that nobody is going to read (I’m not reading them, they make my eyes glaze over, and I work here). For information purposes, they are useless. For instance, I am sure that as a concerned parent wondering about the safety of your child on the premises, your heart would leap up with joy to be informed that “Reporting Procedure Flowchart finalised and disseminated to all Divisions”. A single page of bullet points would condense all the relevant and fruitful information for parents/the public.
For pure CYA purposes, which is the main intent, they tick all the boxes (see above). They purport to give information while cleverly not doing so (if you, a parent or member of the public, actually wanted to contact any of the named departments on the list you couldn’t do so – there’s one general switchboard number, no names of relevant contact persons and no specific phone numbers). I don’t mind doing useless crap (hey, that’s the wonderful world of work) but this is so spectacularly useless that I’m fuming, and it’s all definitely in response to public hysteria. And then the bureaucratic minions that you, the public, interact with at the counter or over the phone have an entire new layer of regulations to comply with, which helps smother public service (if you’ve ever complained about all the paperwork and nobody will give you a straight answer and they don’t seem able to do their jobs, how hard can it be to just make a decision?, this is the why).
So I don’t know. How do you get the public to stop freaking out and demanding Something Must Be Done?
I wonder, if some kinda seastead/micronation/whatever takes off, it’ll have a massive advantage over existing nations not because its founders were such geniuses, not because the principles it was founded on were so correct and wise, but because it’s new and hasn’t had hundreds of years to screw itself up, and its systems have all been designed by one mostly-contiguous group of relatively sane people.
Definitely way easier to start from “burn it all clear and begin from the ground up”. I generally like my job, but this particular exercise is futile and only for box-ticking cover-your-ass purposes. Trouble is, new legislation (in this case, a 2015 Act) begets new regulations, all of which is layered on old stuff. You can’t say “right, we’re scrapping everything before 2015” because, well, all kinds of decisions and policies and the rest of it were made on those old regulations, and for legal purposes you need continuity. (Imagine scrapping the American Constitution to start over fresh – all the emanations of penumbras dependent on the Constitution would be voided, there would be chaos).
But it was frustrating – not for the time taken, that was only about fifteen minutes tops, but because it was so obviously useless for any practical purpose.
Entirely possible. Though the downside is that they haven’t had hundreds of years of precedent and history to come up with ways to prevent whatever horrors your shiny new system leads to.
So good odds of being dramatically more efficient but also good odds that in 200 years archeologists will still be digging up the mass graves and people will still be shaking their heads about how it happened.
Yeah, a lot of the statements I read like this get auto-translated to, “If we just let rich people do anything they want, this time everything will work out perfectly! Please ignore every other time it has been tried.”
You kind of have an example – the US was basically created from fresh not that long ago.
However, remember that the current US government was not created following the Declaration of Independence.
There was the Articles of Confederation that lasted for ~5 years or so before they decided to scrap everything AGAIN and go with the Constitution.
So not sure if that’s an example for or against you there. Possibly both (easier to make mistakes and easier to “fix” them)
More importantly, there were thirteen colonies that had at least de facto democratic self-government for a century or so before the American Revolution.
And anybody who didn’t like the current dispensation could always pack up and head out west (or south, or north) to new territories that weren’t so damn civilised where a man could put his elbows on the table in his own damn house if he so pleased! 🙂
I don’t think you’ll ever get the public to stop freaking out and demanding Something Must Be Done. You may have better success though, once the initial uproar has passed. I think all laws/regulations should be required to have both an intent statement, and a sunset clause, which requires that after a certain period of time, the law must be reviewed against it’s intended purpose, and then either renewed or eliminated. It would make it much easier to get unnecessary laws off the books, and may prevent some from being generated in the first place, due to the law-making organizations being swamped by reviewing all of the existing laws.
It would make it much easier to get unnecessary laws off the books, and may prevent some from being generated in the first place, due to the law-making organizations being swamped by reviewing all of the existing laws.
A good idea, except that in my limited experience of such, politicians don’t want to touch laws in place unless they absolutely have to; the accusations of gerrymandering and the tussling over “this benefits our side, we’re keeping it/that’s why it has to go!” and the possibility, however faint, of alienating constituents and thereby Losing Votes keeps them away from it.
I don’t know how the situation stands now, but ten years back in an old job, the boundaries for school transport areas badly needed to be revised, they were so out of date and so much new building and new houses had gone on since they were drawn up. But only the government department could change them, and they didn’t want to, since it would inevitably end up displeasing somebody (you can’t please all the people all the time) and the uproar of disgruntled voters gave them the chills (both the opposition as well as the sitting government; nobody wanted to be “that’s the guy that took free school travel away from my little darling!”).
So they let the situation fester and meanwhile it was the low grade staff on the ground, who had no power at all to affect the situation, who got the angry phone calls and abusive parents. I think it’s finally been tackled now, I hope so!
No politician wants to be the guy that removed the protection that would have helped three year old Jackie not break her leg, if only somebody was not corrupt and focused on deregulation.
That’s why I think laws need to have the automatic sunset provision. There is a huge difference politically between being the guy who voted to remove a protection, and being a guy who didn’t vote to renew a protection. (Even if this ends up with the exact same result)
We’ve had some genuine scandals (another one recently) where heads should be rolling (not necessarily for the tests, you’re always going to have false positives and false negatives, but for the whole ‘okay for three years let’s not tell women at risk of cervical cancer that they are indeed at risk’ covering-up), but sticking up notices assuring the public that we have our flowcharts all organised is not going to do much to prevent any future scandals.
However, you can all be assured that we are indeed an organisation under the aegis of another organisation that reports to a body commissioned by a committee of the relevant department and every (wo)man jack of us every step of the way is committed to the principles of the organisation as laid out in the provisions of the relevant Act (or we would be, if we were aware of them).
It feels like this is a consequence of a voters having little incentive to become informed and think carefully about the issues. Both reacting on the basis of emotional appeals or identity without thinking, and voting to make themselves feel virtuous seem to be consequences of the basic paradox of voting, where voting in most elections is a really poor use of your time compared to, say, staying home and cleaning out your basement closet, or cooking a really tasty meal at home that night.
This is a major reason to be skeptical of many proposals to have the government solve some problem. Representative democracy is probably the best way we’ve worked out to get decent governments, and it’s still pretty crappy, with these broken incentives right at the base of everything else.
Sunset clauses don’t work. The legislature will just rubber-stamp an extension on every law about to expire, with some kind of boilerplate statement about how more time is needed to assess the effects of the new law, yadda yadda yadda. I’m typing this from a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City – our rent control law was originally passed on a “temporary emergency basis” in 1946 and has been dutifully renewed every few years since then, with one major alteration in the ’70s but no real effort on the legislature’s part to figure out whether it’s net helpful or harmful. (It’s extremely harmful, and only gets renewed because nobody wants to deal with the disruption of sudden decontrol even though it’d lead to a more healthy housing market in the long run.)
The other problem is you’d be entrenching the law as it was before sunset clauses became mandatory. Or if you say all laws, no matter how old, get a sunset clause, you run the risk of accidentally legalizing murder when the penal code expires and the legislature is still arguing over the budget.
Rent control probably has more “stick” to it than a typical law. It has a built-in advocacy group that will argue for its continued existence.
Laws that get passed due to the Outrage of the Week might be less sticky, because it is definitionally based on the Outrage of the Week: we’ll all be worrying about something else in 5 years.
I would wager most laws would have specific constituencies pushing for renewal, and pure “outrage of the week” laws that nobody cares about anymore are uncommon. And at some point it just becomes easier to pass an omnibus renewal than ask “do we really need this?” on everything that passed N years ago.
“How do you get the public to stop freaking out and demanding Something Must Be Done?”
You have something in common with the Bolsheviks, Deiseach. You don’t take human nature as an axiom, you want a “New Man.”
—
My answer to what the question should have been is we need to slowly introduce the culture of empirical legislation. Don’t pass laws without evidence they advance the policies they say they do. Sort of like evidence-based medicine.
You have something in common with the Bolsheviks, Deiseach
We don’t need a New Government, we need a New People, eh?
I’d like if people realised there were consequences to these demands for Something Must Be Done, and that will probably only happen if people get a better idea of how the sausage is made.
Obligatory Brecht:
It’s not exactly useless, then, is it ? The entire purpose of the exercise is to alleviate the public hysteria, by appeasing the 0.1% of people who are continuously screaming about “The CHILDREN !!!11!!” at the top of their lungs. So, a few useless signs get made, the screams are silenced, everyone lives happily ever after (until the next panic comes along). Yes, it’s an expensive way to deal with screamers, but I’m not sure if there’s a better way.
But the really annoying thing is, this is all supposedly in the service of child protection. Instead, what we’ve got is a series of “we drew up guidelines about policies about protocols” and a ton of box-ticking that does not, in practical terms, effect that end. It’s still going to be, in any incident, “pass it on to A who will pass it to B who will pass it to C” and then getting lost in the morass of all the new Designated Persons and old bodies responsible.
As Ilya Shpitser alludes to above, all of these procedures are only supposedly in the service of child protection. In reality, they are designed (or rather, they have evolved) solely to deal with the screaming outrage-mongers. The purpose is to give them the illusion that Something is Being Done, and thus appease them for at least a little while.
The really sad fact is that, no matter what you do, children are going to get hurt sometimes; and the costs (social as well as fiscal) of preventing children from actually being hurt rise exponentially as you get closer towards the end of the distribution. That is, once you’ve saved 99.99% of the children from some specific threat, saving that last 0.01% may well require you to restructure your entire society from the ground up in order to focus all your efforts solely on that purpose.
That’s not going to happen; however, there’s no good way to communicate that to the screamers, because they see the world in terms of boolean values, not probabilities. Children are either safe, or they aren’t; if you’re saying “some children will end up getting hurt no matter what we do”, you’re a monster, end of story.
Bugmaster
I think your missing the point that the people screaming “think of the children” and apearing in the media and demanding SOMETHING MUST BE DONE!
Are the very same people who will get jobs and expanded responsibilities and flashy salaries above 70k a year when politicians do something
ie. through money at the problem.
Regular people who just want something done aren’t going to take hours out of their day to go to a meeting because thats a big expese to them (time travel stress) but for professional activists whowant a promotion all that time and effort is an investment.
You mistake was thinking anyone actually cared about the children (if they did they would donate to outreach program or safety minded charity), the fact that they don’t but instead advocate for realocation of gov funds proves the funds are what they’re after.
I’m not claiming they’re aware of the real motives behind they’re behaviour, i don’t ascribe my fellow man that much concious thought, but if there was no possibility of employment, promotion, or increased influence to get either, do you think they would expend so much effort in their free time, or do you think they’d stay home and do something fun.
Talked to a friend in ireland who’s a scout leader. For an event recently they were having to do the Child Protection box ticking.
Though I’m now convinced that we’re gradually approaching some kind of reductio-ad-absurdum situation because it turns out that now any kid over 15 but under 18 also has to go through the same process of child-protection box ticking with people certifying that they’re officially not predators.
As with airport security and similar gradual escalations I’m kinda wondering how long before we see a situation where little suzy isn’t allowed start school because she has the same name as someone who got a conviction for peeing on a street corner and her child-protection cert gets delayed.
The UK seems to have turned slightly more towards sanity but as far as I can tell that was after some kind of push from librarians and authors because they couldn’t run kids book readings because the child protection requirements were making it impractical.
because it turns out that now any kid over 15 but under 18 also has to go through the same process of child-protection box ticking
Yup, this is true. Special form separate from the usual vetting form. Secondary school students on work experience during Transition Year in places like childcare creches, pre-schools, anywhere dealing with young children/vulnerable persons have to get Garda vetting done.
Because it’s all spillover from “person who worked in creche turned out to be child molester” and hence regulations for everyone.
A catastrophic event (natural disaster, or more likely war) which threatens their survival should stop this sort of nonsense at least temporarily, maybe a generation or so. Especially if survival turns out to be a very near thing. Not much else, though.
It’s a bit drastic, but getting involved in a major war is pretty good at focusing people’s Something Must Be Done on We Must Win the War and so away from all the lesser meddlings. How are Ireland’s relations with Eastasia this year, or do we need to do another rewrite on history before we can implement this?
How are Ireland’s relations with Eastasia this year
If Brexit goes badly, we may all be emulating the old rebel songs once again!
It is sometimes possible (no idea about your case) to inject a little Actually Useful stuff into the Technical Compliance stuff, at the individual implementor level. These regulations had an actual legitimate purpose before they were formalized into pointlessness. If you can divine this purpose, you agree with it, and you have some autonomy about how you use your time, might be able to create a version of the statement that is still technically compliant (or near enough you probably won’t get in trouble) but also has, say, actual phone numbers, or pulls out the bullet points you’d need, or bolds key text.
My job involves this a fair bit–there’s a legit push for “better cybersecurity”, that gets filtered through first academics who I assume say something sensible, then a succession of public and/or private bureaucrats until it turns into something fairly pointless (“all data must be encrypted at rest”), then gets to actual implementers who turn it into something as useful as they can (“most data must be encrypted at rest, with the encryption key stored on a different, isolated box and only provided at runtime in memory to the applications accessing it”).
If you can get a cultural expectation that implementers should do things well (and shouldn’t be punished for it), you don’t need to strangle the public desire to have them do things.
Since you are on the subject of government I would like your thoughts on a plan I believe would make our government work: eliminate re-elections. One could take the current house and senate and eliminate re-elections and they would make totally different decisions. Currently, their only motivation for any thing they do is how it affects their re-election prospects. If they could not be re-elected then they would act for other reasons hopefully maybe in the interest of the country. Knowing the right thing is easy; doing it is where the rub comes in. Of course, we could tweak the terms of the house to make them 4 or 6 years.
I want politicians to have to consider whether doing something gets them reelected. They’re supposed to be doing what the people tell them to do and if they don’t, they deserve to be kicked out of office for it.
And yes, I know this system can fail, but that’s a problem with democracy, not with reelections.
The three obvious problems with this I can see are:
a. Having to run for re-election makes it an iterated game, albeit one between one politician and a million voters. Why doesn’t the congressman ignore his promises when he’s in office and act to maximize his future prospects (income, political appointments, future elective offices)?
b. If you can never be re-elected, then it seems like an ambitious politician will always be thinking ahead to his next election to some other office.
c. Eliminating long-serving elected politicians means increasing the power of unelected government officials–bureaucrats, judges, etc. I’m not convinced this makes things better.
I mean, the US congress in particular seems like it’s deeply dysfunctional to me. I don’t know how to fix that (maybe it’s baked into the constitution, maybe it’s recent changes), but making the political class less responsive to the voters seems unlikely to make things much better.
Agrees, I think accountability is far more effectiveness e.g. Manifestos (and would be even If people kept to manifestos)
Naval Gazing looks into the strange story of German Battleships in World War II.
Also, the meetup on the Salem yesterday went very well. Thanks to Chris Silvia and sd for showing up and touring the ship with me.
Koppel’s programmer coaching looks interesting but is anyone else slightly put off by the buzzfeed hook style language: “spot the simple coding flaw that professional engineers make daily — “. I guess these pages have been heavily optimised by experimentation and this is what he finds sells the best.
Ha. You give me too much credit.
Put aside whether laziness is a coherent concept. Leave tabled whether we should judge laziness morally. I’m lazy. I don’t want to be. How do I stop?
For many years I’ve found it overwhelmingly difficult to start doing what I should be doing. When I wake up in the morning, I routinely spend 60-90 minutes reading in my bed–I know I should get up and do my PT, walk my dog, and start my day, but I just…don’t. I sit there saying “I should get up now…” and don’t. get. up. I hate it. It can happen elsewhen too–I know I need to cook dinner, I want to cook dinner, I’ll enjoy it as soon as I start chopping, but, eh, why not listen to music for 30 minutes more or do another lap around the neighborhood with my dog?
That’s the part that weirds me out–almost everything I’m procrastinating I enjoy, or at least honestly don’t mind, be it working, going to the gym, reading a paper, writing an important email, practicing voice..but I can’t bring myself to start.
I’ve read Ozy’s post, and I wouldn’t be stunned if there are other issues in my life I haven’t recognized that could fix my “laziness”, but I don’t know what they are. (Actually, I’d bet with P>0.75 that Adderall would help me. I’ve never been diagnosed with ADHD but mostly because my parents didn’t hold with such things; everyone I know thinks I have it. Becoming dependent on amphetamines scares the hell out of me though.)
So the moral judgment comes in that many people say I just need to be “disciplined” and Nike my way out of this. They’re not wrong. I am a worse person because of this than I’d be without it, and I can obviously choose to stop any time. But it takes tremendous efforts to make small strides here. Anyone have advice on how to make it easier?
Adderall and coffee are proof that God exists and wants us to be productive. More seriously though, I think you’re on track with your “small steps.” When I want to go to the gym slightly less than I want to procrastinate, I bargain with myself into at least getting my gym clothes on, and then just walking down to the gym to see if it’s crowded, and then by the time I’m in the gym I remember that I enjoy it. Same with any other project… Ok I’ll just see what it would take to finish, ok I’ll make a detailed plan to finish, ok I’ll do just the first step of the plan…
I think social shaming works best, although it might not be a viable long-term solution. Tell someone, a close friend or a close family member, that you want them to hold you accountable for your plans. They should ask you every day what you’re planning on doing, and at the end of the day, what you actually did. Or, in your case, how much time you wasted before actually doing it. If you really want to take it seriously, promise you’ll do an annoying chore for them if you fail to uphold your promises three days in a row. That should be secondary though; your primary driver is not wanting to embarass yourself by having to tell them that you wasted your time.
It works reasonably well for me. I still procrastinate the things until the last possible moment, but that moment arrives at the end of the day instead of much later, because my desire for not embarassing myself is much higher than my desire to not do the thing. I do sometimes lie, though, which is something you’ll want to be very careful about monitoring in yourself, because if you lie too often the method becomes pointless and you’ll have to try something else.
I’ll be very glad once we develop an AI that can both detect lies and make you feel embarassed so we can remove the human from this whole process.
If you sign up for the shaming in advance, it’s called “accountability”
I’ve found this works pretty well when people are willing to do it, but my friends sometimes shied away from holding me accountable.
Doesn’t apply to some of these contexts, but sometimes I find it helpful to focus on making my procrastination more productive. Don’t feel like going to the gym now? Fine, write that important email instead (or vice-versa). Helps to maintain a list of the tasks you’ve been procrastinating.
That’s long been my strategy. Get things I ought to do and don’t much mind doing done by using them as an excuse for putting off things I mind doing more.
My personal experience is that I’m very inclined to procrastinate (hence SSC comment threads), but that I can build up some “momentum” where I’m getting a lot done. My dad used to tell me that the best way to get a lot done was to get a lot done, but I didn’t get it at the time–I do now!
The critical thing for me is finding a way to not have my momentum broken up once I’ve built it up. Interruptions from my wife or manufactured paperwork crises at work are deadly–once I’ve gotten stuck in a tarpit, it will be a huge effort to get moving again. But when I’m really being productive, I can be *amazingly* productive.
This is something I recognize. If I have like twenty things I need to get done, I can blitz through them all in a day. If I have only one thing that really needs doing, it takes me a week to get around to it.
Same here.
Keeping some kind of schedule (even if only in my head) tends to help me keep that momentum over a timescale of weeks.
Going and doing $THING immediately after dinner, for example.
Low-hanging fruit to check: If you’re not getting enough sleep, that might be it. Take the Beck Depression Inventory (it’s available online) and see if you’re depressed.
Some people are heavily prompt-dependent. (Quick test: is your problem magically fixed if someone imposes an outside schedule?) There are various ways to create prompts in your environment. Some people I know use Alexa to say “time for shower,” “time to get dressed,” etc. There’s also the old-fashioned low-tech way of putting a list of what you need to do up on your wall (add in more steps than you think you’ll need). Personally, I do well with a combination of a to-do list and Pomodoros.
I started aggressively using Todoist and that’s helping a bit, at least with related scatterbrainedness. I may try hanging explicit checklists, that’s an interesting idea.
I would really like to test out someone imposing an outside schedule, but I’m not sure that’s a service on offer for reasonable prices. I would love someone to walk in on the morning and actually yell until I stand up and get out of bed…
Sleep is a good thought; I am perennially sleep deprived, though I’m not sure how many more interventions there are to fix that, as I’m at about the limit of standard sleep hygiene. That said in the melatonin thread someone recommended a sleep mask that I actually keep on all night (sacre bleu!) so that’s a nice upward mark.
Laziness is more deeply fulfilling and enjoyable AFTER you’ve gotten a bunch of stuff done. So…
I’m lazy as all get-out but I’ll tell you what works for me: Roll out of bed early and attack my list of to-dos with urgency, before I even have time to think of dawdling over the computer or breakfast. A quick trip to the restroom, then half a banana and a little coffee, no other side trips. A body in motion tends to stay in motion, so get moving on something and block out distractions. The computer does not go on except for work functions. No radio, no TV…
Whether it’s work-work, housework, yardwork, working out, errands etc I get them all done early in the day, the reward being that by 1 PM or so I can then revert to wonderful lazy uselessness. I even make our dinners mostly in advance.
Focusing before bedtime on a plan for the next morning really helps. So is the motivation of being self-employed and enjoying money. If morning does not work for you, then try identifying the time of day when your energy and motivation is relatively high.
Along somewhat similar lines …
Every summer we spend two weeks at Pennsic, camped out in a private campground north of Pittsburgh with about ten thousand other SCA people. We live in San Jose, and camping out involves pavilions and rope beds and stuff, so this involves loading our minivan and driving across the country, visiting friends and relatives along the way. It also usually involves some projects that have to be done before Pennsic.
This year, for example, I had to make my daughter a new wooden harp case for her new harp and modify the harp cart that I made her for her old harp in its case so the new case would fit. I also had to make two period three legged chairs that a friend I only see at Pennsic had asked me to make for him. Also a few minor things, and handouts for my classes at Pennsic and spraying all our Pennsic clothing with permethrin as protection against ticks that might be carrying Lyme disease.
I was a professor, am now a retired professor, so I have lots of free time in the summer. I don’t like being in a rush before we leave, especially because things that need doing sometimes take longer than I planned. So I adopted a policy some years back of trying to get all the essential projects other than actually loading the car done a week or so before we are going to leave. That gives me the final week to relax and do any other fun projects that I think up but don’t really have to get done–some of which do get done and some of which don’t.
Your policy on a longer time scale.
This assumes that all four teams are equally good. Given that two of them submitted on time, one submitted late, and the fourth one didn’t submit at all; I would argue that they are unlikely to be of equal prowess 🙂
You should probably mention that the session costs $1799. Many people don’t have that kind of money to spend on a 3-day training session; I know I don’t…
It’s usually an employer who is paying for it.
It’s not out of line for a small classroom training weekend where you get quite a bit of 1-on-1 help.
I just finished and uploaded a book which I’ve been working on for about a year, describing a “posthuman” future, the trigger for which is genetic engineering of humans which gives them very high IQs. It’s heavily inspired by Robin Hanson’s *The Age of Em*, attempting to do for the genetic engineering scenario what Hanson did for his em scenario. Feedback and crowd-sourced editing would be appreciated:
https://alexanderturok.wordpress.com/2018/07/21/my-book-posthumanity-anticipations-of-the-next-historical-era/
From skim reading and searching for keywords:
I think it’s a tad too certain about many predictions. Sure, many a plausible but they feel like someone from 1700 predicting that the gentlemen of the future will of course use year 2000’s tech to make sure they all have giant, 20 foot tall and beautifully healthy horses to ride around on and frilly ruffs so large that they’ll need motorized trolleys to carry them around.
Fashion has a tendency to go in unexpected directions. If the government starts handing out pills that make people fit and healthy to poor people…. we might see flips in fashion along the lines of tanned skin going from a sign of being lower class farm laborer to being a sign that you can spend time in tanning salons and on the beach.
Adding in the possibility of human being able to edit their own preferences would expand the boundaries of fashion to insane degrees.
The phrase “posthuman revolution” turned up so often that it starts to become painful and feels too much like most other generic promises of glorious revolution.
Also, “Galactic Charter” ??? what
I’m not sure if there’s a term for it but you’ve built fragile supposition upon fragile supposition upon fragile supposition until you’ve just got worldbuilding for a b-list scifi movie.
I mean it feels even less solid than greg-egans fictional universe where entire planets of posthumans have developed a tradition whereby, when a slowboat colony ship of normal human colonists is due to arrive at a planet the residents who arrived before them have a sort of festival where they compete to come up with the most absurd story to tell them, (“Yes, all the humans here were turned into plant monsters by a bio-plague!”, “yes, we are a society ruled by giant lizards!”) even going so far as to temporarily physically modify large fractions of the population to play along with it. But he doesn’t present it as a prediction, only as a fun and vaguely plausible scenario.
from your timeline… I’m going to make a wild guess that you’re between 25 and 35 such that “indefinite lifespan” just happens to fall into the range where your own likely mortality curve would be an issue.
I think you may need to go through searching for instances of the term ” will ” and possibly reconsider how many of them are better phrased as ” might “, … many of your predictions feel like a conservative post-victorian version presented with great certainty.
We’re talking about a scenario where it might conceivably not even make sense to talk about “childhood” as a thing while your book is making some very confident assertions about it.
I mean you bring it up yourself “In trying to forecast attitudes in a future, era, we must always guard against this extrapolation hazard. ” but don’t them seem to guard against it much.
https://www.readthesequences.com/Burdensome-Details
“I’m not sure if there’s a term for it but you’ve built fragile supposition upon fragile supposition upon fragile supposition until you’ve just got worldbuilding for a b-list scifi movie.”
Long chain of inference.
7% of humans who have ever lived are alive circa 2017.
You’re not supposed to start sentences with numerals. It should be “Seven percent of humans…”
http://www.apastyle.org/learn/faqs/numbers-as-words.aspx
After reading the posts about melatonin I figured I’d try it to unfuck my own sleep schedule. That bit about teenagers naturally staying awake longer and getting up later – I never really grew out of that. Right now in my mid-twenties I habitually fall asleep around 3 AM and wake up around noon, and it has been that way for many years. It’s so consistent that when I went travelling in a time zone five hours earlier, my rhythm didn’t change and I happily spent three months as a morning person. If I go to bed at a reasonable time at home, I fall asleep within half an hour, and then wake up an hour or two later as if I’d had a great nap and have no need for sleep for another three hours, which means any attempt to change my rhythm only makes things worse.
So I took the recommended 0.3 mg dose of melatonin around 11 AM a few days ago (the pharmacy sells bottles of pills of 0.1 mg each for easy dose control), promptly fell asleep at 12, and woke up at 9 without the need for an alarm. That has literally never happened in years. I took another dose the next day and didn’t take one the day after that, and it seems I can sleep through the night now if I go to bed at midnight, no more melatonin needed. This is such a drastic change that I suspect it must be at least 50% placebo, because I’ve never taken anything with such a profound psychophysiological effect that wasn’t a recreational drug.
Anyway, thanks for the writeup, this should help a lot in getting my life in order. I was an unemployed layabout who spends half the day asleep, but now I graduated to just a regular unemployed layabout!
That’s remarkable! Thanks for sharing.
I’m particularly interested in your travelling part, that you became a morning person for a few months. I would have expected you to slip later over that time, as habits and perhaps also a biological response to the daylight kicked in.
Because some people *do* adjust to jet lag, right? If I sleep 12-8 in England and move to Japan, I expect to eventually get into a habit of sleeping 12-8 in Japan, not be nocturnal the rest of my life.
I’d be very interested if you gave another update in a month or something, to see whether the change stays. Or if you do ever jet-lag yourself again I wonder how you’ll adjust to it then.
Yeah, from the stories I get the impression that most people’s circadian rhythm is thrown completely out of whack by jet lag, which leads them to be groggy and sleep-deprived for a few days until their bodies entrain to the new day/night timing. I consider myself very lucky that I didn’t have that problem but if I ever had to move the clock forward instead of backward it might affect me worse. I did drift into a rhythm of waking up around 9 instead of 7 or 8, the latter corresponding to my normal equivalent wake-up time, but I instantly reverted to my night owl schedule once I was back home.
I’m curious if the change sticks as well. Like I said, the hardest part was to find a new normal. Whether I’d had a good night’s sleep beforehand is an important determiner for how quickly I get tired the next night, and is far more influential than whether it’s actually light outside. Having one solid sleep from a reasonable bedtime is a good anchor point that makes maintaining it easier.
Also, I’m going to make an effort to not play games until the very early morning any more. That ought to help too.
Another melatonin question: is there any literature on pregnant or breastfeeding women taking melatonin? I imagine that it’d be very safe at sufficiently low (0.3 mg or lower) doses, but was hoping to find some evidence backing that up.
In countries where melatonin requires a prescription, does anyone know whether such prescriptions are common or allowed for pregnant women?
I’m looking at the bottle and it says its use is not advised for pregnant women and breastfeeding women. If you want details you can probably read them here.
Thanks for the link!
Regarding the “laziness” discussion:
I think one issue is that, not only do we reason using sparse networks with highly central nodes (concepts), but that these networks are hierarchical.
Thus “lazy” is not just the central node in a network that lets us reason about how likely someone is to meet their deadlines or watch TV; it’s also an outer node in higher-level networks which have central nodes corresponding to concepts like, “has willpower”, “has good moral character”, “is generally a good person”, etc. And these in turn feed into our big “moral reasoning” higher level network, which encodes things like just deserts (implements reciprocal altruism), evaluates suitability for alliance, etc.
So one could say something like, “The word ‘lazy’ is a useful computational shortcut for making inferences about someone’s future behavior; but we want to be really careful using it because it invokes higher-level moral concepts that might be unwarranted.”
What defines “rationalist fiction?”
One comment, sometimes complaint, made about my second novel (Salamander) on Amazon is that the characters are too rational–one reviewer described them as all me. Does that make it rationalist fiction? Or is rationalist fiction defined by its links to current rationalist culture, including that culture’s current jargon, by which definition my work doesn’t qualify?
It’s a vague category… but I think it’s defined by the characters being reasonably bright and driven by their own goals rather than puppets of the plot, cradling the idiot ball whenever the plot demands it.
This can be difficult because when we try to write smart characters, if the author makes a character who is about as bright as themselves the author can’t really simulate a character on a similar level who possesses mental skills far above the author in some areas. for example it’s hard for an introvert geek to write a rational social bright extrovert cheerleader type while maintaining fidelity.
So the characters can end up looking a bit samey since the solutions and thus worldview flow from the author. One solution I’ve seen is an author having friends play the characters and laying out the scenarios and asking for their solutions.
The way I put it after writing my first novel was that no plot survives contact with the characters.
I don’t know but I would strongly guess the latter. If rationalist fiction was merely any fiction in which the characters were very rational, then that would be way too broad a category.
Tangentially, I’m curious: as a writer of fiction, how much effort do you put into making sure the characters are different from yourself in terms of personality/thought process?
Not enough.
One beta reader for Brothers, the sequel to Salamander, thought I had managed it for one character. Which was encouraging.
Probably not by itself.
I do not know what works are considered “rationalist fiction” but from a quick look at the reddit and TVtropes, they are fiction that REWARDS thinking rationally, not necessary containing characters that only think rationally. In fact if everything is rational, then it’ll make it harder for the rational thinking character to be rewarded for doing so, besides having them live in a paradise or utopia.
Note that I think the “reward” does not necessary need to be given by the author itself – I could see a fic that has the character constantly failing despite acting rationally (either as a comedy or as a way to show what went wrong and could be improved/factored) – it could just be the expectation from the reader or characters that doing so would be benefiting (similar to virtuous characteristics like bravery or purity).
Rational people can still have conflicts due to different objectives, so not a utopia. Certainly not for either of my novels.
But my wars do tend to terminate with negotiated surrender and ransom agreements rather than massacre.
I meant that rational actors on all sides aren’t that rewarding by itself.
However, I would argue against the idea that a utopia cannot have any disagreements.
Regarding your question though – I’ve thought a bit more, and yeah it’s probably more of a community thing.
Otherwise, then a number of things like non-noir detective novels and crime dramas are arguably also considered to be in the “genre”, which really doesn’t seem to be the case.
Edit Completely unrelated – but I’m guessing you’re not interested in fanfiction (not written for it, just fanfic in general) for your “economic” short stories thing.
Wouldn’t it be fiction featuring characters who are deeply concerned with doing the right thing and prone to analyzing such decisions using formal tools such as logic, statistics, and game theory (as opposed to standard practice, eyeball hunches, or regulations?) Ideally, such analysis would extend not only to how to reach one’s goals, but also what those goals should be in the first place.
I don’t think I’ve ever read such a thing.
Anyone interested in my manuscript about a hard-bitten policy fight in the Operations Research Department of the War Production Board, circa 1944? No? Pity.
Well, that sounds fun to me!
(Modus ponens, modus tollens…)
I’m one of the people who said that about the sequel to Salamander, though I did try to hedge the remark. I knew even at the time it was too imprecise a label. I’d call your novel rationalist adjacent in that you think like a rationalist and so do your characters (mostly).
Depending on the context, I think four definitions are possible:
(1) Fiction that communicates the specific ideas of the “rationalist” community, or that communicates “rationality techniques” associated with the community, or continuous with its work, with Eliezer Yudkowsky being a sufficient seed to define the “rationalist” community.
(2) A work of fiction that includes intelligent characters, whose intelligence is of the “show not tell” variety, and whose intelligence is plot-relevant. Generally speaking, characters will be effective at figuring things out and succeeding in the book in part because they are able to do difficult reasoning that the reader could in principle have done.
(3) Works of fiction, whatever their nature, that have the effect of causing the reader to become more rational, in the sense of acquiring tools for effective thinking.
(4) Books whose characters are generally “rational” in the common usage of the word.
(4) is probably what the comments you get mean. (1) – (3) is closer to what is meant by the term in SSC-related circles.
My yardstick for intelligent SF, that isn’t necessarily rationalist, is that the characters do intelligent things.
It would be rationalist if the characters talked about what the intelligent thing to do would be. Or if their thoughts aligned that way, and the author wrote their reasoning.
How often do Salamander’s characters bring up the subject of what to do?
Reason is, and ought only to be the slave of the passions, and can never pretend to any other office than to serve and obey them.
— David Hume
I’d ask you for justification, but that seems tantamount to a concession on your part. How about some impassioned exhortations, instead?
Passions are fickle and contradictory. Reason should be the captain who listens closely to passions to make sure he isn’t steering awry, but is not beholden to them.
Reason is a machine. It doesn’t _want_ anything. Reason is not where terminal values come from.
Shouldn’t it, though?
That doesn’t mean passion needs to be where the terminal values come from.
For example – survival as a terminal value doesn’t need to come from passion (though passion will often promote it).
@Le Maistre Chat
Using reason to find values is how you get Kantian and Randian weirdness. The average person is terrible at reasoning. The smart person is scarely better.
Using reason to find values is fine, I think. But we shouldn’t confuse the shovel with the grave if we are going grave robbing. What you are looking for isn’t in the shovel.
The shovel is a tool, only.
Reason can certainly be a helpful tool to help clarify confusion and decide on trade-offs. But I was responding to the idea of using reason itself to find terminal values. People have tried before and they have failed. I’m not even sure where you would start.
Reason can enable you to evaluate and prioritize your passions and decide what goals can help you accomplish your dreams.
Perhaps this is what Freddie and Hume mean in a poetic way, but calling reason the obedient slave to passions seems to greatly undersell its function and elevate as a class inclinations that might well need to be silenced.
Maybe a better analogy than slave and master–Reason is the CEO. Passions are the shareholders. You cannot fulfill every whim, nor even accomplish every dream. But you can take these desires and evaluate what accomplishments would fulfill you, and set out a plan to do so, disregarding myriad passions along the way, unless you basically you find your entire self with such value drift that they vote out and install a new executive function.
Reason is a good way to figure out how to get what you want, and what secondary values or goals make sense given your starting values or goals, but it’s not going to tell you whether you should be spending your time designing new machines or cruising for consequence-free sex or endeavoring to turn the world into paperclips. The goal has to come from elsewhere–either directly by saying “I’m hungry and cold and horny, how should I find food, shelter, and a woman?”, or indirectly, by saying “I assume that my moral guidance should come from {the Bible/the moral principles of my society/utilitarianism/enlightened self-interest/getting mine and to hell with the rest of you, natural law, etc.},” and then reasoning from there to get more concrete goals like “Get a steady job, find a nice girl, and settle down to raise a family” or “F–k everything that moves and try to dodge child support and outraged husbands for as long as you can,” or “Kill and eat all your neighbors, preferably having their livers with a nice Chianti.”
Define “awry.”
Amazon Studios to produce a Lord of the Rings prequel series, with a 5-season commitment, on an unheard-of billion-dollar budget.
The Tolkien estate reportedly got Jeff Bezos to pay at least $200 million up front for the global television rights, which seems like a gross abuse of intellectual property laws the Tolkien who actually wrote stories wouldn’t approve of.
Christopher Reuel Tolkien resigned as the director of the Tolkien estate last year, so I figured news like this was bound to arrive soon enough.
I watched an interview with Simon Tolkien, J.R.R.’s grandson (Christopher’s son), some years ago. Opinions might vary, but I was not impressed. To me he seemed quite entitled, rather melodramatic and self-pitying, and definitely interested in cashing in. I believe Simon discussed having clashed with his own father on that score, as Christopher seems generally to have preferred J.R.R.’s legacy over money (perhaps particularly after Christopher felt burned by the Jackson films, both artistically and financially, as they had to sue to get the money). Simon remains one of the Tolkien Estate directors, I believe, and so it’s not terribly surprising to see things go into a different direction. It will be exceedingly hard to replace Christopher’s role, I would think. I don’t know who else I would trust to exercise meaningful creative control over various licensed ventures, even if that were bargained for; so perhaps just grabbing the cash makes a certain amount of sense.
Abuse, how?
$200-250 million for permission to make a TV prequel to a book by a dead author is completely outrageous rent-seeking. Don’t you think JRR “To my country: a mythology” Tolkien would agree?
I don’t think the amount really factors into it, but the exclusivity. The sum is a trifle to Amazon, and the rights were never going to end up going to an amateur web animation or etc.
If JRR Tolkien had wanted it to be completely open license, he should have set that up ahead of time.
JRR “Cash or kudos” Tolkien evidently did not agree.
From a 1957 letter:
That Forry Ackerman turned up to meet Tolkien still blows my mind 🙂 But yeah, as a man with a young family (and now the grand kids and great-grand kids are all there as well), he would certainly have gone for “if they want it that badly, make them pay high for it, the family needs the money”.
You don’t know Tolkien. I don’t have the reference on hand, but he was never shy about making money off his work, and as much as possible. The main example I’m thinking of is that, due to the US having different copyright rules than the UK at the time, Ace Books was able to publish and unauthorized version of LOTR without giving any royalties to Tolkien. Tolkien stirred his fans up to complain about this, so they decided to take a small percentage of the earnings and give it as a prize or a grant to an up and comping writer. Tolkien wrote them to say that he would rather they just give the money to him, so they did. He wasn’t a greedy man, but his family had a lot of money troubles when he was growing up and he definitely was not the sort to leave money on the table when it came to business deals. There’s good odds he would have been happy that his estate got such a good payout.
American fans of a certain age (I am one of these) may recall the text concerning “courtesy to living authors” in the green box on the back covers of the old Ballantine paperbacks.
I’m not sure this is correct. The cited source indicates that “The rights payments alone for the property are reportedly in the $200 to $250 million range”, but doesn’t mention the Tolkien estate – and at this point, the rights Amazon is going to want are I believe spread among the Tolkien Estate, Harper Collins, Warner Brothers, New Line Cinemas, and Saul Zaentz & Co. So we don’t know how much of that $200+ million is going to the Tolkien estate and how much of a role they played in the negotiations.
Part of the price for having a big-budget movie version of LoTR, is that extremely valuable intellectual property winds up in the hands of people who aren’t going to give it away. And while e.g. Christopher Tolkien could perhaps have preserved a holdout for select authors to write LoTR-derivative stories on the cheap or even for free and to the public domain, Jeff Bezos isn’t going to put a billion dollars into an LoTR-themed multimedia project without being able to copy specific elements of the look and feel that New Line et al created for their cinematic version.
Ah, true. Bezos is only going to fund the Games of Thrones-size production costs if he can piggyback on the look and feel of New Line LotR.
The action scenes will be much too long.
Can anyone recommend a good starting point to (or comprehensive curriculum for) upgrading my knowledge of philosophy? I (like many people here, I imagine) have dabbled in the field (took a couple low-level courses during my undergrad time, read a scattering of things beyond that). I currently want to move beyond dabbling into a deeper understanding of the field. I am currently planning to allocate about 2000 hours to this project over the course of the next several years (an estimate based on the in-field time I spent on my college degrees), but I am not confident that my current understanding will allow me to identify the most valuable ways to spend that time. If anyone here feels more confident in this area, I would appreciate some advice.
Philosophisticat, if this post makes it to your attention, your comments in various open threads are one of the things that influenced me to choose philosophy for this project over other potential fields, so I would be particularly interested in your input.
Is there any particular field you are interested in?
My primary areas of interest are ethics and epistemology. Ethics is one of my primary examples of a field where interacting with it is a fundamental part of the human condition (to the point that telling someone to defer their opinion to expert judgement is problematic), but that contains enough difficulty and complexity that a genuine expert should be able to produce better results than an amateur. In addition to the obvious benefits (I want to be a more ethical person and to be more effective at encouraging what I consider ethical behavior in others), I hope that making the transition from amateur to semi-expert on this topic will help me resolve similar conflicts I encounter in other fields.
Epistemology is both fun and relevant to my day job (software development).
I’m not an expert or anything but I’m in a very similar situation to you. Three books I recommend:
Moral Theory: An Introduction
Epistemology: A Contempoary Introduction
Metaethics: A Contemporary Introduction
They’re all just introductions to their various fields, Ethics, Metaethics and Epistemology. I especially recommend Moral Theory because I’ve read all of it. The author lays out the various ethical theories in each chapter and goes back and forth between arguments for and arguments against them. He’s very fair but isn’t afraid to voice his own opinion.
The book on Epistemology covers everything from what makes knowledge to the use of Bayes Theorem. Dense, but readable, it’s written by leading figures in the field.
I’ve only read a little from the Metaethics book. All that I can say is that what I have read has been very good.
IANAP, but Reasons and Persons is good.
Reasons and Persons is great, but if you’re interested in getting a solid grounding in a field of philosophy, it’s best to get more of a general and explicitly introductory foundation first. Otherwise, you run the risk of internalizing one person’s idiosyncratic way of approaching philosophy (there’s some of that reading a textbook too, of course, but at least textbook writers are explicitly aiming to avoid that).
(For example, in metaethics, to Parfit, everything except non-naturalistic moral realism is basically a kind of undifferentiated nihilism, so you’re liable to end up with a pretty impoverished view of metaethics if he’s your introduction)
You might gain some territory by going to the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy and reading whatever interests you. If you’re disciplined enough to know you want something like a curriculum, then you could choose the subjects you want deeper knowledge on, read their articles, and then read the documents linked at the bottom of each.
Hey! I still haven’t settled on the best set of recommendations for people in your position, but I think Wrong Species’ suggestion is a good one – begin with some introductory textbook on the areas that most interest you by a serious contemporary philosopher – there are many to choose from and I don’t yet have a strong opinion about the best ones, but the ones Wrong Species recommended are all by very well-regarded philosophers. I’ve taught using the Timmons Moral Theory book before and I think it’s pretty good, though I ended up having a handful of issues with the framing of the topics; this is probably inevitable, and you should just read keeping in mind that not everyone understands the terrain in exactly the same way.
Another important resources is the online Stanford Encyclopedia (plato.stanford.edu) which you can use to get a take on the state of the debate by active researchers in that debate (at varying levels of accessibility), and, as importantly, lots of links to papers you might be interested in reading.
I think once you get through the textbook, you should be in a position to understand, at least with the help of the stanford encyclopedia, a lot of the major philosophy papers and books themselves, and I’d recommend going through some of those. You can do this by finding an anthology (Blackwell Publishing has a series of anthologies on most areas of philosophy) or by finding the topic you like on the stanford encyclopedia and going down the list of references. At that point you should be able to pick up most papers that look interesting on a topic and get the context of what’s going on.
Once you get there (with the introduction and an anthology of major papers under your belt) you can probably guide yourself, but one natural place to go next is a volume of current work – check out for example an Oxford Studies in Metaethics/Epistemology/etc. and you’ll get a bunch of papers on what philosophers are doing right now in those fields.
It’s a bit hard (and lonely) doing all this in isolation; trying to talk through the issues with someone really helps identify where you might be falling short in understanding, so I’d really try to find somebody or some community that you can use.
Note: all this is presuming that you’re mostly interested in being up on the contemporary state of philosophy on these topics – if you’re interested in the history of philosophy then my recommendations would be a bit different. Find some time to read Plato and Hume and (late) Wittgenstein for general enrichment, but don’t expect it to be terribly helpful for catching up on the cutting edge – you’ll get a better sense of what philosophers today have gotten out of these figures just by reading what philosophers today have to say.
TL;DR: Contemporary Introductory Textbook -> Anthology of Major Papers -> Anthology of Current Papers, with help from plato.stanford.edu throughout.
If we accept the notion that humans are the Earth’s dominant species, then what qualities or accomplishments grant humans that status?
For example, are humans the dominant species because we are the only one capable of intelligent thought (if so, when did we cross the threshold and become “intelligent”?), are we dominant because we can adapt to any environment (if so, when did we first demonstrate the ability to do that?), etc.
I would say it’s our intelligence(or maybe our collective intelligence) and everything flows from that. But if you want to look at our concrete achievements, it would be the way we shape our environment. Even before agriculture, humans were changing the places they lived. Now an alien looking at us through a telescope they would see farms, roads, buildings, statues and all other physical manifestations of our intelligence.
I’m inclined to say there are three factors that interact multiplicatively: intelligence, hands, and (scale of) cooperation.
Though given the example of octopi, lifespan probably makes for a fourth factor, and ‘land-dwelling’ might make for a fifth.
Also, for ‘hands’, that’s mainly short for ‘sufficiently manipulative appendages’. Elephant trunks could theoretically count.
>If we accept the notion that humans are the Earth’s dominant species, then what qualities or accomplishments grant humans that status?
Going with a very visceral, simplistic reason. Humans have proved they can eliminate any other species if they get in mankind’s way.
If any other claimants to the title show up, we need to settle it with a no-holds-barred grudge match.
The question is, is it more fair to do it on an individual to individual basis, or kg to kg basis?
I imagine if it was necessary to square off against equivalent mass in fire ants or hornets, the title might be in jeopardy, similarly a single man against an elephant.
Who cares about fairness? It’s every species for itself. If there were two extraterrestrials who came to Earth with the intention to breed, and they were sufficiently advanced that they could easily kill any single terrestrial lifeform regardless of size or any collection of terrestrial lifeforms of equivalent mass, I still wouldn’t accept them as the new dominant species until they proved able to withstand humanity’s collective efforts to kill them, or drive them off.
So, to answer the original question, I think our ability to organize and collectively respond to a threat to our dominion, either global or local, is what makes us dominant. In the long run, humanity might fail at the ‘global’ part, given how our biosphere is projected to become steadily less habitable, but we’ve collectively been able to stave off nuclear armageddon at least.
I thought about this for a while, and came up with a hypothetical that might be interesting.
Imagine there is a species that lives symbiotically with small tribes of iron-age humans. It does not socialize within its species, lives for hundreds of years, and reproduces clonally. It is vastly more intelligent than humans, and uses this intelligence to assist humans in agriculture by adapting soil composition for optimum crop growth, selecting seeds for culturing, and keep pest populations in check. It also makes structures for itself and humans by modifying trees and root systems to grow in the shape of shelters, bridges, and wells, creating these over the course of years. Humans assist it by providing hard labour; watering and harvesting crops, storing and preparing food, and providing protection from large predators.
Humans are the muscle of this symbiosis and would struggle to survive on agriculture otherwise, while the plant-grower can provide for itself and uses humans for convenience and security. However, when a tiger attacks, the humans gather their spears and kill it. When a forest fire threatens to spread to the village, humans form a bucket chain and extinguish it. When a natural dam bursts, humans gather their boats and go around rescuing people who risk drowning.
So in this scenario, humans are less intelligent, shape the environment less, and are shorter-lived than the plant-growers. Still, I would call them the dominant species because of their ability to organize and cooperate.
ISTM that “dominant” is doing all the work in this sentence.
In terms of numbers, ants (if we count all species of ants together) have us beat. They at least tie us on geographical range and give us a run for our money on diversity of ways of making a living. Yet probably nobody this side of Edward O Wilson would say that ants are the dominant species of the planet.
We can say that we’re dominant in terms of our impact on the environment, but I think photosynthetic bacteria changed the atmosphere enough to allow oxygen-breathing to be a workable strategy–we’re nowhere near that! (But again, multiple species, so maybe it doesn’t count.)
There’s an event Thursday in Sydney with the esteemed Claire Lehmann based on Scott’s “Conflict vs. Mistake” theory!
“In this special CIS event, Claire will open the evening with a talk drawing on the works of Scott Alexander, developer of the Conflict vs Mistake explanatory model of politics, and of Bradley Campbell and Jason Manning, authors of The Rise of Victimhood Culture, pinpointing how conflict theory is taught in our universities, then she will explore the dominance of critical theory in humanities departments across the world, and the corrosive impact that these have on the political sphere.”
Once again the trend of the right paying more attention to Scott is evidenced.
Event link: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/what-is-marxs-conflict-theory-doing-to-our-politics-tickets-47978960362
@John Schilling
As per my current usual, I’m extremely late in reading comments here. A few days ago, you wrote in this comment:
Judging by the “IIRC”, I’m guessing you don’t have the source for this immediately accessible. Do you have it sluggishly accessible? Maybe a vague notion of where you learned it along with a suggestion for how I could spend my own time digging for it? It sounds like a document I’d be interested in reading.
I’ll take a look through my archives, but no promises.
Thanks. That’s all I can hope for.
Apparently the youth of Britain have being getting steadily less degenerate since the turn of the millennium.
I fear for the next generation.
What are some of your occupation’s “eye roll” subjects? That might mean pet peeves, or things you hear ten times a day, or common misconceptions that laymen have about your profession that are understandable but never seem to be corrected.
For example, I’m an attorney in the U.S.
Honorable mention (in the “understandable but wrong and hear it every time” category): when a client, describing their damages, includes “And, of course, the attorney’s fees I’m paying to you – I want those too.” For the 1,000th time I explain that the ‘American Rule’ allows attorney’s fees to be awarded to a litigant only if there is a specific contract or statute allowing it – in the absence of that, every party pays their own lawyer. Related – even if a statute allows for “costs” that only means the $400 filing fee, not the $20,000 of attorney’s fees.
Runner-up (in the “this identifies a blowhard 100% of the time category): any time someone refers to damages for ’emotional distress’ in a fight over money. There are a few real categories of cases in which that type of damage is available; but it is never a contract or business or general dispute where “I’m just so mad that I sat up at night fuming” comprises the bulk of claimed damages.
Winner (in the “layman’s misconception” category): “Oh, it can’t cost that much to get the trial. I have all the proof I need right here in this document [usually self-created spreadsheet or summary]. Just show it to the judge.” Suffice it to say that most cases don’t go to trial; discovery is mandatory; and getting before the Court for a fact determination is always easier said than done.
Those are some of mine. How about yours?
Months ago, when the original dueling memos on Carter Page’s FISA applications came out, skef appropriately chastised me for not getting on my beat more quickly. Yet again, I’m a bit delayed (and I’m not sure what the current non-Culture-War thread rules are; I’m hoping my comment will drive the opposite of the Culture War), but I figured I’ll say a few words about the FOIA’d applications which were just released.
We learned approximately zero new information. The black pen of the redactors removed basically everything that wasn’t already publicized. There’s a chunk about some nefarious things Russia was up to, a bit about prior investigation into Russian intelligence’s (apparently unsuccessful) attempts to recruit Page in 2013, and the sections related to the Steele dossier. Pretty much everything else is redacted, potentially including all the juicy bits that really provide probable cause. The unredacted stuff doesn’t really cut it for probable cause, unless you weigh the Steele dossier quite heavily (maybe not even if you do), which was one of the original avenues of complaint from the right (this remains unresolved, because the redacted portion could have fantastic independent PC or not).
Instead, so far, it appears that we have pretty much what I predicted – both memos said true things that were as biased as could be toward their own interests. Don’t believe anyone who says, “The release of these applications demonstrate that the Rep/Dem memo had false information.” I went back through them. Their facts were true (to the extent that can be determined), but the characterization of those facts were spun to support each side (to the extent that we can separate facts from commentary, e.g., I’m not evaluating the Dem memo claim that, “DOJ met the rigor, transparency, and evidentiary basis needed to meet FISA’s probable cause requirement, by…”, but I am evaluating the subsequent list of items for whether or not they were present in the document).
Concerning details, one of the bones of contention was funding/political motivation of the Steele dossier. This is classic, “Both sides saying true things and trying to talk over each other.” The Dems point out that the application did indicate that Steele was politically motivated to discredit Trump’s campaign; the Reps point out that it didn’t trace the funding back to DNC/Clinton. (Note: some portions of these footnotes are still redacted, but it’s a pretty good bet that those bits don’t mention DNC/Clinton.) How concerned anyone should be about any of this is a much more vague/complicated discussion.
Another detail that was subject to dueling claims of the other side being misleading was the September 2016 Yahoo News article. The Nunes memo had an underlined sentence, “This article does not corroborate the Steele dossier[,] because it is derived from information leaked by Steele himself to Yahoo News.” They don’t specifically allege that the FISA application uses the article as corroboration (versus just trying to make the point to the broader audience; this shifting back and forth between point-making and fact-telling is annoying in both memos), but the Dem response hits them on this, pointing primarily to the section heading, “Page’s Denial of Cooperation with the Russian Government to Influence the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election.” I think there are strained arguments on both sides of this. In this section of the FISA application, footnote 22 does specifically assess that they didn’t believe that Steele was the source for the article. In what should now be familiar, they didn’t come out and say, “So you should view this as corroboration, regardless of the section title.” Instead, we have to try to infer whether or not the section was trying to add evidence/argument beyond just, “He denied it.” I’m leaning toward the section title being looser, not quite chronological, not quite strictly topical. Something in between, but it does appear like they were making arguments besides, “He denied it.” In any event, I don’t think anyone disagrees that in hindsight the FBI judgment that Steele wasn’t the source was wrong… but this is ultimately a judgment call, and was presented to the court as such.
If you want a “section title counterpoint” that you’re not going to get from mainstream outlets like NYT/Lawfare, note that the section immediately before that one is titled, “Page’s Coordination with Russian Government Officials on 2016 U.S. Presidential Election Influence Activities.” Yet again, there is a solid amount that is redacted, but Item Numero Uno is the Steele dossier. You never want to hope that someone breaks with best practices, but you have to hope that they failed to lead with their best evidence…
In sum, I still think most of the annoying chatter is political spin. While there are interesting, minor spinoff discussions possible, there’s a good chance that legitimate probable cause is in the redactions, that FBI didn’t do anything super wrong, and even that Carter Page was nonetheless innocent (remember, the nature of probable cause is such that it can sometimes exist for innocent folks). I just wish that we had more people honestly interested in some of the worthwhile spinoff discussions rather than political point-scoring.
