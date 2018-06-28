Open Thread 104.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Two comments boxes?
Hey, it appears I’m unbanned again!
Welcome back!
You might know a Chesterton quote I remember vaguely. I think he said something to the effect that the common people aren’t moved by reasonable considerations– it’s all symbolism and breaking points.
Thank you and yes, I have a vague idea of what you mean but I can’t pin down the exact quote. I’ll have to do some searching and see if I can shake loose the exact memory other than “I have a notion I read something like that somewhere”.
There are always two comment boxes – one above the comments, one below. People always get surprised about this when they’re the first commenter on a thread, because it’s the only time they see both of them at once.
Weirdly, the normal buttons don’t appear when you do this. If I’m the first post, I have to go back and edit in the links.
But yes, the first poster sees two comment boxes.
What are the ideological arguments in favor of gerrymandering?
The fact that it is impossible not to gerrymander.
Any particular set of borders will have some set of attributes at the expense of some other set of attributes. Different groups will care about those attributes to different degrees. Some of those groups will therefore be advantaged.
There is no ‘compromise’ solution; there’s only the choice between drawing the borders at random (which is just gerrymandering for high-variance random elections) or you can draw the borders based on some coherent plan that necessarily favors some groups over others.
I don’t think that’s right.
Firstly, there are lots of electoral systems – proportional representation, top-ups and the like – where seats received are strictly a function of votes received, rather than of their distribution.
Even if you think that not tying seats directly to constituencies, the first definition of “gerrymander” that the internet gives me is “manipulate the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favour one party or class.” So algorithmic seat-drawing using an algorithm chosen for abstract properties rather than to give a particular preferred outcome in this case – or even just “have a non-partisan committee do it” doesn’t meet that definition.
To answer the original question, the only argument in favour of gerrymandering that I can think of is “they started it” – a country where half the seats are gerrymandered by one party and the other half by the other party will probably have electoral results thatare a less biased estimator of the will the electorate than one which has half its seats gerrymandered by one party and the other half ungerrymandered
Don’t know what you mean by random boundaries gerrymandering for high various random elections?
Also you can have a plan That you make based on other reasons (e.g. keeping whole towns part of the same constituency where possible) and that are ‘natural ‘ in some sense. Then don’t change this natural basis whenever another natural basis would suit you better!
Most people care far more about local politics, e.g. what schools their children go to, than about who their legislative representatives are. If you demand that legislative district borders correspond to city or county borders, then you should get suitably un-gerrymandered districts and probably local pushback from both sides if you try to tinker too much for legislative purposes.
Down side is, you’d then wind compromising the ideal that all districts should have the same population for purposes of equal representation. There’s probably a compromise position there if you require that e.g. each legislative district should consist of contiguous cities or counties with at most one additional simple(*) border for population-balancing purposes, but I’d have to think about it so more.
* Straight line, river, etc.
Is that true? My impression (UK bias) was that people don’t give a shit about local politics but do care about who has a majority in parliament.
People do care a lot about particular local issues, like if a vacant lot is rezoned leading to more traffic, or some rent control policies change, or a noise ordinance changes, or the borders determining to which school their children go change and so on.
Which issues will get media coverage and which of those will arouse passions is complicated; local politics might effect peoples lives, but there’s not as much of an audience for stories about Yourtown, USA as for those with implications for nation or state wide policies, even if some of those don’t really impact your life much.
As far as tax policy goes, people will care about whichever hits them highest, of course states and localities can’t print money.
I think state and local governments in the US have a lot more actual power than local councils in the UK, which makes people care more. State and local government in aggregate control almost as much tax money as the federal government, state governments set and enforce most of the criminal laws that affect day-to-day life, and local governments are responsible for a lot of major services that people tend to care about directly (police and fire protection, local road repair, schools, parks, trash collection, sewers, etc). There are varying degrees of state oversight on the local services, but not a huge amount of federal oversight, and the usual path of escalation if you have a problem with, say, your local school is to complain to the responsible local government body (the school board or the city or county council, depending on the jurisdiction), not to complain to your congressman or your state legislator.
How much attention people pay to local government varies wildly. In general, homeowners tend to care more than renters (partly because homeowners are more attached to a specific area, but also because local governments rely heavily on property taxes, which are mostly invisible to renters), parent tend to care more than childless people (mostly because of schools), and people in major cities tend to care more than people in suburbs/exurbs (major cities have more extensive services, as well as an entire media market dominated by a single government so there’s more press attention).
First, Fallacy of Gray?
Second, I disagree with how you are defining gerrymandering in 2 ways.
1. I think intent needs to be involved. I would not consider random borders gerrymandered, since by definition there is no intent.
2. Borders that favor some group does not necessarily mean they are gerrymandered. A ‘fairer’ map favors the group that was being gerrymandered against, but that doesn’t make all maps gerrymandered.
I often see studies of gerrymandering that say it’s X amount bad by comparing real districts to hypothetical districts drawn with some algorithm that makes them as close to circles (squares?) as possible without having any empty space (or something like that).
Why couldn’t we use those algorithms to create the real districts?
Well, most immediately, the Supreme Court has determined that redistricting that privileges a group in one the highest protected classes (race, gender, religion, or national origin) is illegal. This effectively necessitates packing and cracking to ensure certain communities are represented. Likewise, the general guidelines for redistricting emphasize things like community and representation of groups rather than pure geographical or statistical beauty.
More widely, who writes the algorithms? What do they maximize for? Who decides what they maximize for? Why is maximizing the area of the district what we want?
One of the obvious properties of a decent algorithm is that it should generally return seats in approximate proportion to number of votes, regardless of geographic distribution of voters.
If there are two algorithms that each come close to that, neither has very strong incentives to care which gets used, so hopefully choosing between them shouldn’t be too controversial or partisan.
Maybe some combination of “the wrong is political, so the remedy should be political” and “the alternatives have problems of their own”. I don’t think either argument, or both arguments together, has decisive weight, but they do at least have some.
Most of the time it seems to just be ‘the end justifies the means’ plus ‘the other guys do it too!’
That the outgroup is such an existential threat if they get any power, that they must be neutralized. They’re the loud minority to our silent majority, anyways.
It’s effectively impossible to not gerrymander in a territorial voting system. Notably, most anti-gerrymandering proponents suggest something that effectively moves the system towards proportional representation.
A territorial voting system has all kinds of coherent ideological arguments. Communities often have common interests that are not effectively represented in raw election numbers. Territorial systems discourage separatism. The tyranny of the majority. The United States was founded with an explicit agreement to protect smaller communities and we should not renege on that agreement now. Etc.
Note, these are not explicitly conservative arguments or just to the benefit of conservatives. The Democrats often take advantage of territorial systems to ensure minorities, for example, get a representative whose mandated to explicitly represent a minority community’s interests. This does not happen in proportional systems, with a few small exceptions.
The Voting Rights Act resulted a requirement (recently struck down) to make majority-minority districts in order to prevent dilution of minority power. In general it required that minority power be maximized.
I think this was a terrible idea, and the argument that minority power should be maximized equally terrible, but it is an argument.
I’m not sure this provides an answer to your question, but you might be interested in the Māori electorates in the New Zealand general election. To compress a large amount of history into a very brief description, as a result of negotiations there were seats created in the New Zealand parliament for which only the native Māori people of New Zealand were eligible to vote. This was at a time when candidates were selected by strict electorate-by-electorate first past the post. This effectively results in a kind of gerrymandering, deliberately selected to ensure Māori representation in parliament. The parliamentary system in New Zealand is now a mixed member proportional one, which muddies the waters somewhat and has led to calls for the seats to be disestablished, but they remain currently.
There will be an SSC meetup this Saturday, June 30th at 616 E St NW in Washington, DC. We meet from 7pm to midnight in the 2nd floor lounge to talk about the past month's posts and eat snacks. If you live in the area, consider coming to one!
We have a Google group if you are interested and want updates by email for future monthly meetups.
Guys, does the “WW2 was badly written” joke ever get old?
Ridiculous anime superweapon was used as a Deus ex Machina and then never again.
Are there any good fictional treatments of this?
Scott did it on his Livejournal 8 years ago, which seems inaccessible. 🙁
Did anyone watch the Spanish Civil War, the sequel to World War (1) that was half-funded by Spanish broadcasting because of the big Spanish fever the original show caused? They did the entire “Commies and Anglophones against Fascists” narrative on a much smaller budget.
The Internet Archive solves all problems.
Hey, suppose we rehash all the atrocity propaganda from the previous war, only this time it turns out to be real?
Just chiming in that while the WWI Germans were nowhere near Nazi-level bad in terms of atrocities, there were absolutely atrocities and the Germans were a primary perpetrator (though of course not alone). For example, the Rape of Belgium was a real thing that happened. Allied propaganda certainly exaggerated portions, but more recent historical appraisals tend to agree that it was serious.
Predicated on Trump getting his first nominee confirmed, what odds do you give that SCOTUS will roll back the Roe-Wade 24 weeks time limit? How about rolling it back quite substantially?
Also, how soon after do you think Obergefell will be challenged? Will Robberts vote for SCOTUS to take it up? Will he reverse his earlier vote?
I think an Obergefell challenge is unlikely to go anywhere – I don’t think there’s much political appetite for it.
I’m much less optimistic about Roe vs Wade, though – if Trump gets his first choice in, I’m confident it will be challenged soon, and think that the balance of probability is that it will be struck down.
Political appetite?
It requires merely a few cooperative government individuals, as most states still have laws banning gay marriage.
Roe v. Wade was 28 weeks, not 24. And Planned Parenthood v. Casey modified that to “whenever the scientists say fetuses are generally viable”. I don’t see the Supreme Court having any interest in arguing the numerical value; “viability” is as strong a Schelling point as you are going to find if you are not going to use conception or birth, and when viability occurs is the sort of factual argument that is traditionally left to scientists with district or appellate courts acting as referees.
The battles will be over, A: who has to pay, and B: how many hoops a woman will have to jump through along the way, and C: how much of this can be delegated back to the states. The answers to all of those will probably be the same for one-week embryos and twenty-week fetuses.
So what is your prediction vis-a-vis the law Iowa just passed?
My prediction is that it will be struck down by the Eighth Circuit and the Supreme Court will deny cert.
There are abortion time limits being passed in the states everywhere from 6 weeks to 20 weeks.
I predict SCOTUS will take those up as a group.
What hls2003 says, or else a very narrow ruling by the Supreme Court that says “don’t bother us with nonsense like this”.
1) There is no 24-week limit in current case law, as I understand it. Greater restrictions are allowed following viability.
2) I would bet a lot of money that Roe v. Wade will not be overruled (as in, the “right to abortion” under the penumbral privacy reasoning first articulated in Roe) anytime in the tenure of the next nominee.
3) Any tinkering will be at the margins – e.g. a “feels pain” threshold, or parental notification being revisited, etc. at the state level.
4) What do you mean by Obergefell being “challenged”? I am confident that there are test cases being considered right now; but any such case (in order to squarely challenge the ruling) would probably have to be a state or federal law banning same-sex marriage. I think that there is little political appetite to [Edit: enforce] such a law, even in very red states. But I would also bet a lot of money that the Court will not squarely overturn Obergefell anytime in the tenure of next nominee. More likely would be marginalizing it as an outlier.
5) Speculatively, I do think Roberts would vote to deny cert on a test case squarely designed to overturn Obergefell. In my opinion, Roberts would view that as a negative for the Court’s reputation, for which he seems to care a great deal.
Re: Roe vs Wade, I don’t think there will be any messing about with it unless some case really needs to go all the way to the Supreme Court. Nobody really wants to touch it; the legal reasoning seems to be shaky (emanations of penumbras belongs in a poem by Blake, not a judge’s decision) but so much law has been based on it, and it is such a toxic subject, that just letting the mess fester is the least worst solution.
Arguments on viability (e.g. that advances in medicine mean unborn younger than 24 weeks can now survive) aren’t going to go anywhere because if you’ve passed laws for late second/early third trimester abortions on the grounds of fatal foetal abnormality and the like, meaning that pregnancies after the cut-off point can still be terminated, then you’re reversing your decision and saying that a pregnancy that results in a viable birth should go ahead, even if the infant only lives a short while after birth. Prepare to be eviscerated for holding such an opinion.
There’s enough of the mushy middle “abortion should be legal but only for extreme cases and up to a certain point” that there isn’t the support for the “abortion at any time up to the day before giving birth for any or no reason” crowd or the “make it illegal again crowd”, so there’s no chance of even the Republican party trying to get a judge who will decide to ban abortion. Why would they do that – to pander to the Evangelicals/religious pro-lifers? There may be enough of them to swing elections but there aren’t enough of them to win elections if they’re the only ones turning out to vote for you.
We’ve just had the abortion referendum in my country. I fully expect the eventual legislation, whenever the government gets around to writing it, that is going to be all “only up to twelve weeks and after that for exceptional cases alone” to go the way of the dodo, and a lot of people who voted ‘yes’ on the “be compassionate and trust women” grounds to go ‘hey hold on, I never voted for that‘ when the activists get their way*. They may be extremely surprised and shocked, but once that stable door has been unbarred and the horse is out, there’s no way to bolt it again.
Note that even if Roe were overturned in its basic principle (it has been largely superseded in the details of its holding), all that would do is allow restrictions, not outlaw abortion itself. HBC above links to an Iowa law banning abortion past 6 weeks, which I admit is surprising to me (though less surprising given the electoral demographics of Iowa – it’s got even a bigger rural/city split than most states, and the rural areas tend to be very conservative and the liberal cities very liberal). But that is an outlier, and I expect most states would not adopt a zero-tolerance position or anything close to it.
@Deiseach:
The idea that there is no political appetite for challenges to Roe v. Wade is patently false.
There are abortion time limits being passed in the states everywhere from 6 weeks to 20 weeks.
ETA:
In addition, SCOTUS has taken up multiple abortion cases in the last several years, and in each case the issue at hand was further restricting the ability to obtain abortions. In multiple states there is now only a single abortion provider due to restrictions passed by state legislatures. It’s a very live issue.
In Hungary abortion is legal, and there is not much debate about it, but the limit is 12 weeks (20 weeks in case of fetal defects). I haven’t heard anyone argue against this, and I think many people who support abortion think it would be problematic after 12 weeks (and even more after 20 weeks). I suspect many countries are similar.
Indeed. One of the more popular/controversial/famous PragerU videos is about how many European nations have much more stringent controls on abortion than the US does.
Even in the most conservative states?
My guess on abortion case law by the time the dust settles:
(a) States can ban abortion entirely, and 20-30 of them do
(b) They can’t ban crossing state lines to obtain an abortion, or purchasing abortifacient medicines by mail order, because that’s solely within Congress’s powers
(c) Congress does nothing [always a safe prediction] so existing federal laws stay in place
(d) North of the border, Morgentaler remains good law and weekend trips to Vancouver suddenly become all the rage for rich men’s mistresses
Obergefell is more secure,
what with all 5 justices who voted for it still sitting on the court.what with the massive swings in public opinion in its favor (unlike views on Roe, which have been remarkably stable) and the difficulties involved in sorting out the thousands of involuntary divorces that would result. Possible but unlikely we end up with states being able to ban same-sex marriage but having to recognize them from out of state. But I think it stays put.
Obergefell was 5-4 with Kennedy being the deciding vote and writer of the majority opinion. Roberts voted against .
Oh, right, it was the ACA case that Roberts was the swing vote on.
The right-to-life crowd has spent a generation fighting tooth and nail against Roe v. Wade by every political means available to them. They are going to want to put a capstone on that project now that they are within striking distance. I expect there will be some heavy maneuvering behind the scenes in the Republican party to put a hard-core right-to-lifer in the bench this time around, and then bring a series of cases before the court that give the court plenty of opportunities to narrow Roe v. Wade or overturn it entirely.
Some more details, here:
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/06/the-coming-battle-to-overturn-roe-v-wade/563936/
Right. Just like they wanted to put a capstone on that project when Stevens was appointed to the court, like they wanted to when O’Conner was appointed to the court, and again when Scalia was appointed to the court, and yet again when Kennedy was appointed, and once more with Souter, and once more again when Thomas took the bench, and then they took a break for a while, and then it was Alito’s turn, and then Roberts.
Each time it was different. Each time, this time, it was a solid conservative judge replacing one of those pinko commie Democrats or treasonous RINOs, who was going to put the capstone on the roll-back-Roe-v-Wade project. And each time, the whining from the other side of the fence was that if they let the damn dirty Republicans nominate even one more judge it would be Handmaid’s Tale forevermore.
0 for 8, guys. But this time it’s going to be different. Somehow.
Why should it be so hard to find a judge who is against Roe v. Wade and put them on the Supreme Court?
I think after the Harriet Miers debacle GWB was more concerned with finding someone qualified beyond all doubt than someone that was perfect on Roe. And it isn’t like Roberts is Souter, while I don’t expect him to strike down Roe (technically Casey) in one fell swoop, I do expect him to vote in favor of narrowing the right significantly over the course of several decisions.
Alito and Goresuch have given us no reason to think that they won’t vote against Roe. So the question is more what happened in the 80s and early 90s rather than why is this so hard in general.
Stare desisis is a big part of it. While there’s a fair amount of support in conservative legal scholarship for revising or replacing the substantive due process doctrine that underlies Roe and Casey, the doctrine has been baked into so many precedents for so long that a fundamental revision of it would require unsettling a huge pile of what’s currently considered settled case law. Not many judges (other than Clarence Thomas) are willing to go that far, regardless of what they think of substantive due process in the abstract. The further we get from Roe (45 years, now), the bigger the case against reconsidering its conceptual underpinnings: Rehnquist and Scalia were willing to overturn Roe, albeit on narrower grounds than Thomas’s, but they were both older judges who were well along in their legal careers when Roe was decided.
There’s also a political angle. There are currently 49 pro-life Republicans in the Senate (Collins and Murkoski are pro-choice), which is not enough to confirm a justice who refuses to affirm that Roe and Casey are settled law. And the 49 pro-life Senate Republicans include some wild cards like Rand Paul, who might vote against confirming a judge who’s apt to vote to overturn Roe on political rather than legal grounds.
The confirmation angle is both harder and easier than it’s been in the past. Easier because there’s currently a Republican majority, since fewer of the Republicans in the Senate are pro-choice, and since the SCOTUS confirmations are no longer subject to filibusters. But it’s also harder because the norms of voting to confirm a well-qualified but ideologically inconvenient judge have been steadily breaking down since the 80s.
There’s also the question of the candidate pool: conservative schools of Constitutional interpretation have gotten a lot more traction in academia over the past 50 years or so, and the pool of lawyers and judges with strong resumes and well-formed conservative legal philosophies is a lot larger than it used to be. However, Roe is far enough in the past that the current crop of potential SCOTUS appointees were still in diapers when Roe was decided, and as such they generally have much stronger stare decisis priors against overturning Roe than previous generations of judges. And there was a big filter on the pipeline for a long time, as Arlen Specter was one of the senior Republicans on the Judiciary Committee for a long time and he had a reputation for torpedoing any judicial nominee who didn’t affirm a belief that Roe was settled law.
Scott,
It doesn’t have to be, but it does take intentional effort. There’s a fairly clearly understood tendency where justices drift to the left over their tenure on the Court. Picking people who will remain on the right is not a trivial task, even though it isn’t impossible.
(People posit varying reasons for why justices drift leftward, but I’ll set that aside. The tendency is quite clear though.)
A major project of the last few decades of conservative legal efforts has been to identify and promote people who would be consistent when appointed as federal judges and, eventually, Supreme Court justices. Whatever people think about whether that project is good, the people running it are quite intelligent and very dedicated. It would be foolish to expect modern Republican appointees to drift as much as those in the past.
(See Thomas and Scalia as examples of this trend. Gorsuch is also generally viewed as quite reliable.)
On the object level issue, I’m confident we’ll see a direct challenge to Roe, and I think that a decision fully overruling it is not implausible (i.e. a full-throated “wrong the day it was decided” overruling). A massive number of conservatives abhor Roe in a way that simply isn’t true for, say, Obergefell (which I expect is safe). The people calling the shots in making these decisions in the WH care about this issue in particular, even if Trump probably doesn’t care (and Gorsuch’s appointment shows that that group has decisive influence in this process).
I think Roberts will be the swing vote for the next case reconsidering Roe, which bodes poorly for its survival.
ETA: If Roe survives, I think Eric Rall is correct that it will be primarily because of stare decisis, not because the actual reasoning of Roe or Casey (where stare decisis was also decisive) is persuasive.
That said, I think it’s easy to over-estimate the import of stare decisis in this context. Roe is the most decisive case in the Court’s history, and it is at absolute best highly debatable as a legal matter. Despite the predictions of the Casey plurality, refusing to overturn Roe has hardly ended the debate over abortion.
The Court has also shown a somewhat greater willingness to overturn precedents of this kind recently. Janus, decided this term, struck down Abood, which is approximately as old as Roe and also dealt with a politically contentious issue (mandatory union fees).
I’m not sure that it’s more likely than not that Roe gets overturned in the next few years, but it’s genuinely probable at this point. There is a generation of conservatives who have diligently worked for this moment, and it’s actually within reach.
My strong impression is that Roberts doesn’t want big splashy decisions outright overruling major precedents. I expect to see a lot of nibbling and hollowing out.
What would that look like for Obergefell, do you think?
40 year precedent for union fees didn’t seem to be an issue for him.
Obergefell, having passed through his court, seems more likely to trigger that reaction, I agree.
Aboud was pretty obscure and only applied to public sector workers. I’m talking about on the decisions that the general public knows about. All bets are off on the low visibility stuff.
Agreed. If Roberts was willing to join the left on health care, what makes anyone think he won’t do the same for abortion?
Others have mentioned that Planned Parenthood v. Casey already revised the Roe v. Wade trimester system substantially in favor of a viability standard. That said, I put very low odds on a substantial revision to the core findings of Casey, probably less than 5%. By my count, there’s only one firm vote on the Court currently to overturn Casey (Thomas), and one potential-but-unlikely vote (Gorsuch). Every judge on the court has now ruled on an abortion case, and only Thomas has written or joined in an opinion expressing an inclination to overturn Casey. Gorsuch is still an open question to a degree because the only abortion case he’s ruled on (the recent ruling about crisis pregnancy centers) was tangential to the core findings of Casey, but I’m counting him as unlikely because in his confirmation hearings he emphasized that he puts a lot of weight on the stare decisis value of Roe and Casey.
Roberts and Alito both said similar things in their confirmation hearings, and both of them have ruled on a case that applied the Casey precedents (Gonzales v. Carhart). In that case, Roberts and Alito joined in full Kennedy’s majority opinion which upheld the statute in question (a federal ban on certain late-term abortion procedures) on basis of an argument that it wasn’t disallowed by standards established under Casey. Thomas wrote a concurrence expressing reservations about the validity of Casey, which Scalia joined, but Roberts and Alito both declined to join.
I’d expect Kennedy’s replacement and any future supreme court appointment made by Trump and confirmed by a Republican Senate to be ideologically similar to Alito or Gorsuch. Thomas is really an outlier in terms of his willingness to reconsider major precedents (*), enough so that I doubt we’ll get another justice in the same mold. And even if I’ve read Gorsuch wrong and Kennedy’s replacement also defies my expectations, that’s three votes to overturn, and I very much doubt that both Ginsburg and Breyer will both leave the court before Democrats regain control of at least one of the Senate and the White House.
(*) The heart of this is that he rejects the substantive due process doctrine entirely, instead favoring a doctrine rooted in the privileges and immunities clause of the 14th amendment to cover similar ground. This has a fair amount going for it from a theoretical perspective, but putting it into practice would require revising just about every individual liberties precedent from the past 60 years. Just about everyone other than Thomas is unwilling to go that far.
I suspect that affirmative action (among generally left-supported issues) will be in more immediate trouble than either Roe or Obergefell.
Any views on Kenan Malik in general or this piece in particular? Not sure if he’s great or I’m overexcited by finding someone who is pro free speech and open debate, on the left, and willing to talk about the more contentious issues. But those things aside it does seem to explain some things helpfully e.g. That races can differ on average but this doesn’t mean our categories of race break humanity down in a logical way biologically
ttps://kenanmalik.wordpress.com/2012/03/04/why-both-sides-are-wrong-in-the-race-debate/
With the last thread, we spent a lot of time bagging on Piketty. And, to be fair, I think he deserved it. I don’t think all left-wing economics is bunk though. So, who wants to talk about the things left-wing economists get right or right-wing economists get wrong?
I’m convinced that MMT is basically correct. It may be in governments’ interest to pretend that money spent must be raised or borrowed but that’s not how it “really” works.
Are MMTers considered leftist? Do they consider themselves leftist?
Does this comment section have an atypical shared definition of “leftist”? As someone who’s relatively new to the comments, this is the most discordant thing I’ve noticed – “leftist” being used as if it were a specific group with a shared ideology, rather than a broad swath of humanity that includes a variety of conflicting ideologies. My bias, coming in here, was to assume that the sort of people who read a lot of Scott Alexander essays would eschew broad statements about vague group nouns, or at least aspire to, but that doesn’t always seem to be the case.
We’re highly educated contrarians. Those of us who don’t subscribe to an ideology within the narrow Overton Window (Overton Slit?) accepted by university administrators would lump that set of ideologies as “the left”, since it’s obviously not “the right.”
That doesn’t answer my question. Does “leftist” include everyone from Mao to Bernie to Stalin to JFK, or doesn’t it? I try not to say things like, “Leftists tend to…” or “Conservatives tend to…” but that’s because I value clarity and constructive dialogue, not because of my political opinions.
Mao to Stalin to Bernie. College-approved opinions. JFK would be centrist.
You don’t find many actual Stalinists on college campuses. Mao is more popular for a few reasons. Bernie is a social democrat by most standards; whether social democrats are leftists depends on who you ask.
My impression is that “social democrat” kind of smears across the spectrum in Western Europe. What distinguishes France’s Socialists from the Front Nationale is Culture War, not social intervention in the economy.
Here in America, it’s to the left of Hillary Clinton.
When I say “leftist”, I do mean “a broad range of people from the left-of-centre huddling down in the very middle all the way out to the ‘Enver Hoxha was the only true communist’ types” and not one monolithic entity that marches in lockstep and holds the same opinions on the same topics.
But when I see people talking about “the right”, they do seem to regard it as one big monolithic bloc of same talking, same thinking, same goose-stepping marching in unison, and whether you call them “Republicans” or “Nazis” it’s the same thing.
Which is really damn irritating when you’re a Republican but not an American Republican!
My own personal heuristic for whether or not someone is a “leftist” is how they answer the following question:
Do you think the fact that some people are very rich and other people are very poor is a problem that government should attempt to solve?
I try not to use it as anything but a broad term. But sometimes the broad term is an easy way to bypass decision making about specific groups who definitely exist but whose borders are irrelevant to the point. I made a comment in the last thread about how Piketty was basically mythmaking for a section of the Left. I couldn’t easily tell you with pinpoint precision what parts of the left. If you concede that this group exists, though, that’s sort of irrelevant until someone starts discussing which parts of the left.
Agreed, I was not complaining about your comment. But to be fair, that comment wasn’t exactly making a controversial claim – your conclusion was essentially, “if you assume Piketty is correct, then the beliefs of the people who agree with Piketty start to look pretty believable!”.
More generally, I think that broad assertions about group nouns tend to be bad except when they’re axiomatic, and your comment was the latter. It’s the former kind that I’m complaining about, and not just in the “someone said something mean about me” sense, in the “not contributing to a useful and constructive argument” sense.
This is a good question. I sometimes get a bit confused about what people here mean when they say ‘leftist’ but I guess I put some of that down to folk here mostly being American. (Your left is our centre and that sort of thing…)
I suspect you’re right that there’s a bit of outgroup homogeneity bias where most people here aren’t leftists so people on the left look more similar than they really are. As for your point about trying to eschew broad and vague characterisations of groups… Perhaps to be charitable to the commenters we could say that different discussions call for different levels of precision. Sometimes it’s very important to distinguish between the People’s Front of Judea and the Judean People’s Front, but other times they can be grouped together without losing much of the point.
Yes. One of my major beefs here is that “leftist” gets used broadly to mean “everybody on the left” – while this is one colloquial meaning, a better definition is “communists, anarchists, and anyone who uses ‘liberal’ as a snarl word from the left rather than the right.” Further, you identify this also, the comment section here tends to see norms of charity and precision fall to pieces when the left is discussed.
… Can you suggest another term to mean “everybody* on the left”?
Fill in the blank:” _______ usually support higher minimum wages and often worry about the effects of prejudice.”
*I don’t think anyone ever says anything about every anything, really; generalities are known to admit exceptions.
(Yes, including that statement)
“Left-wingers” works just fine. I don’t talk about “rightists” to refer to all right-wingers, because besides “rightist” being an unusual word, lumping together mainstream conservatives with authoritarian conservatives with fascists involves an enormous deal of historical ignorance. Likewise, lumping together Democrats (who would be considered on the right if you plunked them down in most western countries) and revolutionary communists ignores that there’s a lot separating them.
“left-winger” okay, if you like. I thought leftist, in addition to being more succinct and a near synonym, was more value neutral–probably because it’s used in formulations like “crazy wingnut” and so on. I’ll stand corrected, although miss the virtue of brevity.
Sure, and for a lot of contexts it would be absurd, and for some few others reasonable.
Help me out here. I’m literally not seeing a difference between “left-winger” and “leftist”, or the basis for being upset that one term is being used in place of the other. What roughly defines the set of people who are “left-wingers” but are not “leftists”?
Neither is a rigorously-defined term, but I think that if you say “left-wingers” you’re likely to be talking both about liberals and about the people I think of as “leftists”, who often use “liberal” as a perjorative.
To pick some well-known rationalist examples, I would tend to refer to unitofcairing and Scott Aaronson as left-wing, but not as leftists.
@Randy M
It’s a near-synonym by some colloquial definitions, but by other definitions, often a bit less colloquial, it’s a different thing. All liberals are left-wingers, all leftists are left-wingers, but not all left-wingers are either, and liberals are not leftists. The use of “leftist” to generally mean left-wingers seems kind of an American English thing, maybe?
@John Schilling
The majority of American left-wingers are liberals, with some people you could count as social democrats in most first-world countries. Liberals never minded capital that much, and social democrats have made their peace with it. Leftists tend to dislike capital and want to really change the way that production of resources works. The liberal would, these days, tax the owner of the farm and use the money to pay for a social safety net, etc. The social democrat of today would go further and tax more, to have public funding of more comprehensive cradle-to-grave social programs, etc. Depending on which kind of leftist you’re dealing with, they’d have different answers, but most of their answers end with the landowner no longer owning the land, at least not fully.
Some count social democrats as leftists, and they often started off as leftists, but got considerably more moderate as they actually gained power. People who identify as leftists usually have a grudge against the social democrats for not supporting various revolutionary attempts.
Well, what’s going on is that Marxism empirically failed. Leftists became anti-anti-Communists rather than Communists and pinkos. Foucault is the pivotal figure here. In 1979, the left acted as cheerleaders for the Soviet war against Islam in Afghanistan. After 1979, they slowly came to agree with him in being pro-Islam and in favor of skimming the productivity of markets rather than command economies.
If you say “McCarthy” with a smile to a member of the Blue (Wo)Man Group, you expect to be attacked, but it would be an error to conclude from that data point that they’re Stalinist.
OK, I may be losing something on translation, but aren’t “Leftist” and “Left-winger” essentially the same thing? They are both terms we would use to lump together people from USA Democrats to Communists, even though there is a distance between them (because there are also some common principles that differentiate them from the Right, which is also a lumping up of people with different views).
Rightist is a clumsy word that may be a bit ambiguous (“right-winger” or “defender of Rights”?), but I see nothing of sort in Leftist. Does it have some pejorative sense in the US that Left-winger does not?
@Randy M
I’m going to cheekily assume I can take a slim majority as constituting usually, and suggest “Republicans”. I’ll echo dndnrsn here in saying “left-winger” works better, because it casts the Left/Right divide as the conflict between political alliances it actually is, rather than a fundamental disagreement over ideology or even policy.
That’s what I think “leftist” means, I just don’t find many reasons to use it. What can you say about a group that includes Hillary Clinton and Chairman Mao and Jesus Christ and a couple billion other people that isn’t either wrong or tautological? It’s just not a very useful label to use in a fair, constructive, mutually respectful debate.
In an unfair, unproductive, and mean-spirited debate on the other hand, vague group nouns are great! You can find something nasty about a subset of leftists and ascribe it to “leftists”. You can construct a motte-and-bailey, varying your definition of “leftist” as needed. You can make subtle jabs at the outgroup to recenter your ingroup’s opinion of them.
Or, possibly worst of all, you can just say something that’s true for some definitions of leftist and false for others (“Leftists want to censor the internet!”) and then abandon the forum, never to return, leaving a pointless and unproductive semantic argument in your wake over what “leftist” really means. And in my opinion, arguing semantics over the internet is The Worst Thing In The World, so, I think of the value of narrow and precise labels and clear language as being self-evident, and I imagined that the sort of people who’ve read “weak men as superweapons” and “how an algorithm feels from the inside” and “i can tolerate anything except the outgroup” would already be with me on that. In fact, I’m super surprised that there’s not a norm around using “blue tribe” to mean “everyone generally on the left” since it was invented for that purpose, as opposed to “leftist” which could mean one thing to an academic and another to a US blogger and another to a Persian retiree and so forth.
Can you give a simple descriptions of different sorts of leftists, beyond more and less extreme? To me, liberals (modern American sense) come across as slightly watered down social democrats. What are the categories on the left that can’t be fitted into that sort of pattern?
In the case of the right, one obvious division is libertarian vs traditionalist. Some libertarians are more extreme than others—anarcho-capitalists vs minarchists vs limited state classical liberals—but all of those differ from traditionalists in the same way, just with varying degrees. On some issues, such as drug laws or immigration or the draft, libertarians are more like people on the left than like other people on the right.
What do you see as well defined divisions of that sort on the left? Freedom of speech liberals, the traditional ACLU position, vs Antifa leftists?
You could draw the line at whether their attitude towards rich people owning factories is degrees of “tax the factory” or degrees of “take the factory away from them” to be really crude.
The traditional ACLU position is exactly the sort of thing that leftists and non-leftists tend to disagree over. The leftist cluster tends to view laws that, as written, protect everyone equally, serve to protect the bad guys and the interests of the powers that be. Liberals, social democrats, etc tend to view those laws as important to uphold and that if there’s a problem it can be solved with being more fair in interpreting the law equally for everyone. If some group has to be treated better, it should be dealt with by little patches.
Leftists are far more likely to want to have radical change where the existing order is really smashed up. Liberals and modern social democrats tend to be reformist.
Something I think is common is leftist rhetoric with social democrat or liberal substance. American free speech discourse is a lot more absolutist due to the text – American free speech advocates would be foolish to give ground on the 1st. Canada has much less robust free speech laws, we have hate speech laws, but consider that a certain controversial Canadian prof who will remain nameless is fine with prohibited speech in the sense of Canadian hate speech laws, last I checked.
The standard for left here is something like “how closely it resembles the opinion of the privileged Yale student Hillary voting purple hair SWPL SJW” and you get more “moderate” the more you disagree with that sort of person. Including an argument from Marx or Lenin etc. is generally less provocative than unironically agreeing with Lena Dunham or talking about privilege theory
I don’t remember much Leninism here, but I bet people are more willing to listen to Marx than SJWs because he was so analytical.
Bit of a tangent, but I have the suspicion that said stereotype would be less common at more prestigious universities. That goes for the critical-theory-professor archetype, too. I’d love to see some data one way or the other.
I remarked on this yesterday in a different thread, so I feel like it might be worth restating my complaint here: that “Leftist” as it’s often used here is a case of sloppily grouping over a century’s worth of ideology and political alliances under the same label. It’s an even more egregious form of the “Statist” label Scott criticizes in the opening of the Anti-Libertarian FAQ.
I haven’t been participating much in the last few months but on the basis of the prior couple of years, all and anyone left of center-right on social issues is part of the homogenous hated outgroup and any of Scott’s writings on steelmanning or charity or so on are totally disregarded. You can see some of that in some of the terrible responses you query has already generated.
It’s pretty exasperating.
Naval Gazing returns to fire control with a discussion of methods of rangefinding.
Silly hypothetical:
What would be the most good you could do if you had the ability to travel back in time 24 hours?
I’m using the model of time travel where you stay in your body but have the future-you’s memories (like About Time or Prince of Persia). But you can only go 24 hours (or less) and you can’t take anything back with you except what you remember. You can do it repeatedly, but not to get back earlier than 24 hours. (If you don’t see what I mean by this, it’s effectively a 24 hour cool-down. You could live the same day again and again, but you could never go back to the day before yesterday.)
The best I’ve come up with is making lots of money by ‘predicting’ the stock market and then donating to charity. But how quickly could you get rich? What’s the maximum return you could expect to get on your investments if you know which things are going up or down in the next 24 hours? I don’t really know enough about the stock market to answer this.
Any better/more inventive ideas?
You’d do much better with lotteries and other gambling mechanisms than the stock market, in a 24-hour period.
What about winning the lottery once and then investing your winnings? As Gobbobobble notes, winning the lottery multiple times will draw attention to yourself immediately, which might be a bad thing.
Online gambling might be a good way to stay anonymous and also win a lot…
How possible is it to make a lot of money on the market with a days foresight? If you see an unusual spike in the price of the stock of a medium to large company and go back that morning and want to put in as much cash as you can get your hands on, what is the maximum you could buy in it? And how would the sudden demand for that stock effect the price? What’s the maximum amount you can put it before it changes the valuation one way or another to an unpredictable degree? And how much would you have to make doing this before attracting (presumably unwanted) attention to yourself?
Yes, these are the right questions!
(No idea about the answers…)
You would be immune to the basic risks. Read the paper at the end of the day and identify a good rate of return on some stock. Go back to the beginning of the day and buy all the shares you can. Once you identify that stock will go bad, go back to the appropriate time and sell it, buying shares in something else. If you keep moving your money around like that, you could assure yourself continual gains. If that could persist, you don’t need a big seed to make a lot of money in a damn hurry.
For instance, if you start with $1,000, and you average a 6% rate of return (which shouldn’t be hard), you clear an order of magnitude about every 40 real days. Meaning, on day 41 you have $10,000, on real day 81 you have $100,000, on real day 120 you have $1,000,000, etc. You could be a quadrillionaire in under a year. Even if you hit the lottery and you invest a $10,000,000 seed, that’s simply a 160 day head start.
Granted, this would totally warp the economy and probably end up inciting all kinds of nastiness, and as such it probably couldn’t persist.
Assuming that the “random number seed” of the world is preserved, buying a lottery ticket on the day of the drawing would yield results faster the stock market. Would likely arouse suspicion to do so repeatedly, though.
For more long term schemes, with enough planning and patience you can cram the learning of several years into one day.
Only up to a point. You can certainly learn a lot of background stuff in a day, which is probably what you meant (reading, googling etc.) but you can’t try something and see what happens unless that something only takes a day to yield results.
The scheme (stock market prediction) is morally equivalent to theft, IMO.
And even if you don’t care, because you think you’re stealing from the rich to give to the poor (*), there’s some economic damage. Other investors find the stock market slightly less profitable, which will affect capital allocation/investment decisions – are you sure the net cost of this is so slight? (Predicting lottery numbers is still theft, but probably has less adverse consequences than playing the stock market – especially given how few times you’d be able to do it for large prizes.)
(*) But if it’s still a net moral good, let’s decide it democratically. If we want, we can collectively decide to impose a tax on stock market transactions and direct the proceeds towards charitable ends.
To answer your question: in terms of doing good to others, and trying to avoid long term pitfalls (how long do I live after my gift is discovered?), I announce – then quickly prove – the ability to predict imminent natural disasters (and only those; I am careful never show my ability in any obvious way that contradicts that limitation.)
Good point to question the morality… I guess I consider stock market and lottery cheating to be less bad than other kinds of gambling. Perhaps because you’re stealing a little from many people rather than a certain amount from one person?
In any case, “morally equivalent to theft” doesn’t actually mean anything to me. “Theft” is not a single moral value. Ok, perhaps it’s always wrong, but sometimes it’s a little wrong and sometimes it’s very wrong. Jean Valjean is less evil than Charlie Croker.
I would have thought that one person cheating on the stock market would have a very small effect on the overall economics of it… I’m certainly not sure of this, though.
“But if it’s still a net moral good, let’s decide it democratically”
I mean, taxing the rich to spend on charity is probably something I’d vote for, but what if I lived in a society full of perfectly selfish people who would always oppose such redistribution? I don’t believe morals are decided by vote; if the majority of people are opposed to charitable taxes that doesn’t make them wrong. And if I have the ability to impose such measures without anybody knowing, shouldn’t I do it?
Your first objection is entirely right; I should have just said “is theft” (i.e. is an instance of theft, whatever variable significance that may have).
‘Shouldn’t I do it?’. You _can_ do it, and if it makes you feel good about yourself and is right by your standards, we can’t stop you (I think we should try, though), so go ahead. But it’s a bit cheeky to appeal to the outside world and ask for its approval!
A lot of taxes we raise go to ‘charitable’ ends (I’m counting redistribution in this); you happen to want more charity than we have, and are gifted with a magic ability to make this happen in effect. I don’t have to agree that societies chosen point is too little.
And even if I very strongly agreed with your desire for more charity, I can feel extremely unhappy that you do an magic end-run around democracy to get your way (effectively, impose a financial transactions tax). Rather, we should condemn this as strongly as possible no matter what your motivation. Even I happened to agree with your decisions, we don’t all the _other_ possible people with such superpowers mucking with society unilaterally based on their individual preferences.
Finally, and related to my previous point, if you have some awesome powers what about a bit of precautionary modesty? Do you really know the economic consequences of your act? You might not get enough money out of the stock market to affect it “much”, but isn’t plauslble that you reduce long term growth by 0.01%? (I don’t know, but I suspect you don’t either.) And would the economy-wide compounded effects of that loss really be smaller than your charitable deeds? Might they not possibly be far larger?
Perhaps the right answer to your question is: make no plan at all, other than spending countless 24-hour cycles educating yourself, building models, consulting experts, and so forth, so that when you do decide to fix the world only 24 actual hours will have passed, but you then will have a much-better thought out and closer-to-optimal plan (whatever it may be). Could even be your stock market scheme in the end, but now it’s been thought through.
Putting all the financial stuff aside, there are probably loads of preventable deaths you could stop.
Convince people who die in auto accidents to stay home that morning? Inform the police about murders that are going to happen?
Of course, establishing your credibility would be quite difficult. And whether you even want the authorities to know you have this power is probably questionable (based on what I’ve learned from the X-Men, the government doesn’t tend to respond well to this sort of thing).
You could always resort to doing slightly immoral things to save lives. Sabotage the car of the person who was going to die in the auto accident. Random 911 call to the scene of the murder shortly before it happens.
It wouldn’t be easy to do, but saving a human life is a pretty big deal. Even if you only got one a week, that’s definitely making the world a better place.
You can give people advance warning of Very Bad Things about to happen, and eventually establish a reputation as a reliable
prophet“short-term superforecaster”. Probably best to do this anonymously. Whether you eventually want to trade on that reputation by making a few carefully chosen false propheciesforecasts is an interesting question.
This tangentially reminds me of Ted Chiang’s story Understand.
Also, the movie Primer.
Harlan Ellison died at the age of 84.
What were your favorite stories of his, especially ones that were underrated/not “I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream”?
Aside from “Adrift Just Off The Islets of Langerhans”, which I think is pretty well known, I loved “Grail”, about a man who consorts with a minor demon in search of True Love. The contrast between the everyday world — even when it’s pretty bad — and the demon Surgat is appropriately jarring. And Ellison gets the horror aspect just right.
Does anyone have an interest in defending Nick Rowe’s position here? Skimming the comments only one person (Nick Edmonds) seems to touch on what I think is a fatal flaw in the thought experiment but the post is 2 weeks old so I don’t expect any reaction from a reply. The flaw is here
The “shortage” of money only creates a recession if prices can’t move or “shortage” means zero money, AND the three producers cannot effectively create their own money through credit. Here is what should happen in the stripped down economy. The apple grower wants to sell his apples for enough money that will allow him to buy his desired amount of bananas, the banana grower the same but with banana and cherries and the cherry grower the same but with cherries and apples. All that matters is that the relative prices of the three goods remains the same and that each participant has access to the prices of his preferred good. If there is less money bidding on the apples then the price of apples drops, which reduces the amount of money bidding on bananas so their price drops, which reduces the amount of money bidding on cherries.
For those who have a strong moral sense of animal suffering – what is your take on what humans should do for them (in regards to reducing suffering), particular wild ones?
This is NOT the whole cliche “why are you ignoring/not stopping predators from eating prey”. Rather that’s only a small part of it.
I’m asking of all the things humans do to reduce human suffering, what should be extended to animals/other life forms?
Humans spend a lot of effort to reduce human suffering. If people feel animal suffering is something people should be concerned with, how much of this effort could/should be extended to animals?
Some examples are thus –
Medicine – cures? vaccines? parasite reduction? CRISPR type genetic modifications?
Basic life amenities – Shelter, food, water – disaster recovery, drought, famine
Fairness/opportunity – comparative habit size, one species dominating over another
There’s a huge part in the preservation and restoration of natural habitats and species, but not much I’ve seen regarding improvement besides pollution reduction. Most ecological changes are for benefits of humans rather than the wild animals. Only one I can think of is the reintroduction of wolves in Yellowstone parks and even then that’s mostly for restoration.
The major argument/stance is responsibility (as in, only responsible for human actions/human caused suffering) and a sense to leave things alone. But how well has those arguments been played in regards for interventions regarding human suffering?
IMO, this is also “for the benefit of humans” in the sense that humans really like the idea of “natural” spaces for animals. Once upon a time, humans didn’t care for wolves running about, so we shot them. Now our values have changed, and we want the wolves back, so back they come!
This is a question I’ve found really interesting since I learned about https://was-research.org/. I’m far from any useful conclusions, but I have some immediate concerns about it (which hopefully are relevant to your question?). For context I’m a morally motivated vegetarian, though my conclusions on that front are pretty fuzzy and I’m mostly coming from a “killing fewer things for food is very unlikely to be a mistake” angle. I’m also pretty comfortable with the focus on non-wild animals, since it seems like (though this might not be a very utilitarian stance) not doing harm is a decent first step to focus on prior to eliminating extant harm.
As far as what to do for wild animals, I think the most important thing would be to first make sure no interventions just make things worse. Humans have a bad track record when it comes to shepherding ecosystems, and it scares me to think of people who think they’re doing good but are actually causing harm. “Prey animals are suffering” is almost certainly true, but preventing them from being eaten and causing an ecosystem to collapse is likely to still be net negative. “lets vaccinate animals” sounds like a fine idea, but only after ensuring that infections aren’t somehow playing an important role in ecosystems (possible hypothesis: if you assume predators need to eat, maybe the existence of infections biases that consumption toward the ‘weakest’ animals, measured in some darwinian sense).
Two interesting charts I saw this week. First, this chart from this paper. The background is that the author is the same guy who wrote this paper, arguing that the climate models don’t tell us much about policy choices (I agree with him on this, but I don’t think he quite groks the underlying theoretical issue completely). In any event, this motivated the paper which produced the headline chart, and his solution to the climate models not being very useful was to instead attempt to estimate the Social Cost of Carbon simply by asking experts some questions which would allow him to compute an estimate of SCC. (I have definitely expressed my displeasure with the “opinion poll model of science” here before, which frankly is the reason why I hadn’t seen the chart earlier; I didn’t bother to read the rest of the paper after having read the abstract.)
So anyway, when I saw the chart, I was instantly curious. It instantly made me think of a funnel plot, but it’s not really a funnel plot. Plus, it’s weird that everyone seems kind of comfortable with the fact that the answers span three orders of magnitude, and a large portion of them think it’s pretty close to zero… but yet, somehow, no one thinks the SCC is negative. I mean, you can’t get even one rando to say “$-1”, but you can find someone to say “$1000”?
I had two competing hypotheses – that he had put a really weird constraint in such that people couldn’t respond with negative answers or that there was some very strange group psychology going on. When I dug into the paper, I discovered it was the former.. In a parenthetical on page 14, he says, “[A]nd I impose a probability of 1 that the impact will be 0% or greater.” I want to say something strong about how I feel sad for the state of this science, but I’m pretty sure you can fill in that sentiment by now.
All this led to this week’s second chart (from here). It’s actually a funnel plot! I hadn’t seen one of these yet. I’m really not sure I want to comment much besides, “It’s nice to see a funnel plot,” and, “Boy, where’s the other side of that funnel plot?” Maybe I’ll end with a reference to, “This is what I’m talking about when I talk about how the dynamic IAMs are basically just taking a static, positive damage function and amortizing it. When you assume a positive damage function, you get positive damage. Uh, duh.”
I don’t have any links handy, but Robert Murphy has done a lot of work in this space. I seem to recall him suggesting that the IPCC estimates of the SCC use a discount rate that is much more aggressive than the government typically requires for long-term forecasting, and that if they used the “normal” discount rate, the SCC estimates would include negative values.
Yeah, Pindyck (the author of the first paper) harps on discount rates, too.
Myth #6. That the rich have more influence over the free market than over the government. What determines the products for sale in the supermarket? It is the consumer who buys the products. If consumers in America all get cravings for apples, the stores will soon be sold out of apples. The stores will all clamor to get more apples, more apples will be imported, and as many as possible will make it to the stores. If this apple craving lasts for years, then more farmers will change over to apples, and the stores will have more apples on a permanent basis.
It is not the rich who determine what is being sold in the stores. It is the mass quantity of consumers. For almost all consumer goods, the rich buy only a small portion of the goods for sale, and so have only a small influence on what is in the marketplace. Only for luxury goods do the rich have a disproportionate impact on what is for sale.
Some will object that it is the rich who own the businesses that determine the structure of the free enterprise system. It is true that the rich own the businesses (for the most part. There are large investments in the corporations in this country by mutual funds and pension plans, which are mostly composed of investments of the middle class). But each business will only remain successful if they sell products that are desired by consumers. So these businesses are at the mercy of the large body of consumers.
It is clear that consumers determine what is sold. How about the prices? Any economist will tell you that an individual business cannot set its own prices. In order to sell its goods, it cannot sell above a range dictated by the market or it won’t be successful in selling its goods and will go bankrupt. This price will be only a little above cost, or else competitors will lower their prices to grab more business. There is a market price for investment returns, just like other parts of the market. If an industry provides more return than other industries, then companies will enter the industry to grab the extra profit while they can. Some of these new companies will grab business by lowering prices, which will eventually result in that industry making the same return as other industries. So all industries end up with similar returns on their investments. Therefore, margins (prices above costs) in all industries are dictated by the market of investors, and no industry can charge prices much above their costs.
Of course this is only the case where industries are competitive, and when other companies can enter the industry at will. So consumers don’t have as much effect on highly regulated industries such as utilities and banking. But almost all markets in which the middle class spends money are competitive. Consumers can easily switch to other companies if they are paying too much for food, clothing, apartment rentals, autos, or hardware. You may think these items are all too expensive, but they are sold for as little as they can be, compatible with an average profit margin. It is not the rich who decide what is sold or for how much.
However, the rich do have a disproportionate effect on the government. The rich own the media corporations that provide information to everyone in the country, and also provide most of the opinions that we all see. There are millions of news feeds and opinions available that don’t make the cut by the media, so the media definitely controls what the public sees. Some of the media owners claim that they don’t get involved in the media content, but overall, it appears that the rich have quite a bit more influence over the media than the rest of us. And even the rich that don’t own media companies often have a disproportionate effect on information disseminated to the public, because advertisements and other information outlets are expensive.
The rich also have more direct access to politicians through lobbying. It takes money to create lobbying groups. Also of course politicians need money to run campaigns, and they may easily become beholden to those rich people that provide most of their funding.
One solution to the problem of the political power of the rich may be to nationalize media companies and provide public funding of political campaigns. Unfortunately, that would cause even more problems by increasing the power of the political elite. If all the money for the media and political races came from the government, the government would be regulating itself. Such a situation always results in bad results. Better to have the rich holding the government accountable than nobody. At least in our current situation, the rich and government elite jostle for power. Having the government fund its own watchdogs and political races subtracts power from the rich, but does not add power to anyone but the government elite. That would create even more imbalance of power. At least now the rich can sometimes topple the political elite.
Anyone here a fan of the Cormoran Strike novels?
Because if so, I was just thinking: various characters ridicule Matthew’s jealousy of Strike, and insist that he has nothing to worry about. However, upon reflection it seems to me that Matthew does in fact have good reason to be suspicious, though his behavior is counterproductive and he’s sort of jumping the gun.
Strike has a dangerous, exciting career that happens to be the exact career that Robin has always fantasizing about having. He is extremely practically competent and worldly—that is to say, Strike is really good at the whole fixing things/killing things/finding things memeplex that is masculinity. He’s got a good bit of fame from both his parentage and his achievements as a detective. He’s moderately older than Robin and Matthew. The women he’s slept with that we and Robin know of, Ciara, Elin and Charlotte, are all very high value, so mate choice copying is another point in his favor. And to cap it all off, he’s even taller than the already tall Matthew.
Add to all this the fact that he and Robin are spending lots of time alone but for each other, occasionally under high stress conditions, and indeed it seems quite natural for Matthew to be suspicious. While Robin castigated Sarah Shadlock towards the beginning of A Career of Evil for listing some of these facts, despite her unsavory motives Shadlock was making some pretty good points.
Unlike Matthew, we have a direct window into the thoughts of both Strike and Robin. And it seems pretty clear to me that, while Matthew is being premature and juvenile in his response, Robin and Strike are developing a mutual attraction behind their self-imposed barriers. And furthermore that Robin is coming to consider Strike to be a superior capital M Man than Matthew, and feels unconsciously that her professional/personal relationship with Strike is at least, if not indeed more, important than her engagement.
I think it’s perhaps significant that Rowling’s own first marriage ended acrimoniously, and, moving into the realm of wild unfounded speculation, I suspect that Robin is a bit of a stylized author avatar for Rowling, as I suspect Hermione was. And, to speculate even more wildly, I suspect that Strike is sort of Rowling’s vision of the ideal man—good at lots of macho stuff like boxing but also highly intelligent and moral.