HPPD And The Specter Of Permanent Side Effects

I recently worked with a man who took LSD once in college and never stopped hallucinating. It’s been ten years now and it’s still going. We can control it with medication, but take the meds away and it starts right back up again.
This is a real disease – hallucinogen persisting perception disorder. Most descriptions of the condition emphasize that it’s just some the visual effects and doesn’t involve distorted reality perception. I’m not sure I believe this – my patient has some weird thoughts sometimes, and 65% of HPPD patient have panic attacks related to their symptoms. Maybe if you can see the walls bubbling, you’re going to be having a bad time whether you believe it’s “really true” or not.
Estimates of prevalence vary. It seems more common on LSD and synthetic cannabinoids, less common (maybe entirely absent) on psilocybin and peyote. Some people say about 1-4% of LSD users will get some form of this, which seems shockingly high to me – why don’t we hear about this more often? If I were a drug warrior or DARE instructor, I would never shut up about this. But if most people just get some mild visual issues – by all accounts the most common form of the condition – maybe they never tell anybody. Maybe 1-4% of people who have tried LSD are walking around with slightly distorted perception all the time.
There’s a lot to say about this from an epidemiological or cultural perspective. But I want to talk about the pharmacology. How can this happen? Why should a drug with a half-life of a few hours have permanent effects on your psyche?
It can’t be that the LSD sticks around. That doesn’t make metabolic sense. And a study discussed here using radio-labeled LSD definitively finds that although a few molecules might stay in the body up to a week or so, there’s no reason to think the drug can last longer than this. I like this study, both for its elegant design and because it implies that somewhere someone got a consent form saying “we’re going to give you radioactive LSD” and thought “sure, why not?”
But then why does it have permanent effects? I know very few other situations where this happens, aside from obvious stuff like “it gives you a stroke and then you’re permanently minus one lobe of your brain”. The only other open-and-shut case 100% accepted by every textbook is a movement disorder called tardive dyskinesia. If you take too many antipsychotics for too long, you can get involuntary tremors and gyrations that never go away, even off the antipsychotic. Although traditionally associated with very-long-term antipsychotic use, in a few very rare cases you can get it from a single dose. On the other hand, most people can take antipsychotics for decades without developing any problems.
Some other possibilities are controversial but plausible. The sexual side effects of SSRIs almost always stop within a few months of stopping the medication, but a few people have reported cases where they can last years or decades. Psychedelics may permanently increase openness and hypnotizability, though it’s unclear if this is biochemical or just that drug trips are a life-changing experience – see my discussion here for more. Also, for every drug that has a mild week-long withdrawal syndrome in the average population, you can find a handful of people who claim to have had a five-year protracted nightmare of withdrawal symptoms that never go away.
So, again, how does this happen?
Every discussion of HPPD etiology I’ve seen is speculative and admits it doesn’t know what it’s talking about. Also, most of them are in gated papers I can’t access. But a few papers seem to gesture at a theory where LSD kills an undetectably small number of very important neurons. Hermle et al talk about “the excitotoxic destruction of inhibitory interneurons that carry serotonergic and GABAergic receptors on their cell bodies and terminals, respectively”. Martinotti seems to be drawing from the same inaccessible source in mentioning “an LSD-generated intense current that may determine the destruction or dysfunction of cortical serotonergic inhibitory interneurons with gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABAergic) outputs, implicated in sensory filtering mechanisms of unnecessary stimuli”.
This would require some extra work to explain the coincidence of why the effects of HPPD are so similar to the effects of an LSD trip itself. In particular, if we’re talking excitotoxicity, shouldn’t the neurons be stimulated (ie more active) in the tripper, but dead (ie less active) in the HPPD patient? Maybe the tripper’s neurons are just so overwhelmed that they temporarily stop working? Or maybe you could interpret the comments above to be about LSD exciting some base population of neurons, the relevant inhibitory neurons having to work impossibly hard to inhibit them, and then the inhibitory neurons die of exhaustion/excitotoxicity.
Against cell death based explanations, some people seem to recover from HPPD after a while. But this could just be the same kind of brain plasticity that eventually lets people recover from strokes that kill off whole brain regions. The body is usually pretty good at routing around damage if you give it long enough.
What about tardive dyskinesia? When I was in medical school, I was told that the drugs “permanently hypersensitized dopamine receptors”, which is kind of a cop-out – why do they permanently hypersensitize receptors? How come all the other drugs don’t permanently hypersensitize the receptors they antagonize? Apparently now the story is more nuanced. From here:
The pathophysiology of TD is complex and remains unclear. Multiple models have been proposed to explain this unpleasant and sometimes disabling side-effect. One of the first widespread and popular explanations was the theory of dopamine-receptor hypersensitivity. It was suggested in 1970; however, it cannot completely explain the clinical findings, because TS does not generally appear among all dopamine receptor-blocking drugs users.
To date, several neurochemical hypotheses have been proposed for the explanation of TD development. These theories include: (i) a disturbed balance between dopamine and cholinergic systems; (ii) noradrenergic dysfunction; (iii) dysfunctions of striatonigral, ?-aminobutyric acid (GABA)ergic neurons; and (iv) excitotoxicity. Recently, the role of oxidative stress and structural abnormality in the pathophysiology of TD has gained impetus. Induction of free radicals by neuroleptic drugs leading to oxidative stress and resultant structural abnormality could be the key factor in the pathogenesis of TD. The studies by Lerner et?al. and Libov et?al. support the neurotoxicity hypothesis. This hypothesis has also been supported by reports that chronic neuroleptic treatment increases free radical production and causes structural damage. In 2005, Tan et al. reported that a brain-derived neurotrophic factor appears to exert a protective effect in the nervous system against TD in patients with schizophrenia. There is solid evidence of a genetic predisposition to TD. A study performed by Souza et?al. suggests that GSK-3B polymorphism may play a role in the genetic vulnerability to TD manifestation in individuals with schizophrenia.
There also seems to be some sort of role of acetylcholine:
Several studies in animals have reported that cholinergic cells (or the marker enzyme choline acetyl transferase) in the striatum are lost or reduced in amount after prolonged regimes of haloperidol and fluphenazine (49,50). Recently, Grimm and others showed that prolonged haloperidol treatment in rats led to cholinergic cell loss in the specific areas of the striatum related to oral movements (51). This result may provide an animal model to explain why TD in humans is most commonly a motor disorder of orofacial musculature. Proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy provides supporting evidence for the cholinergic hypothesis. This method allows quantification of choline, the precursor of acetylcholine, in specific brain structures. Choline reuptake leads to the accumulation of choline in cholinergic neurons before its conversion to the transmitter; an excess of choline in brain tissue will signify a loss of cholinergic neurons. Using this method, investigators have shown that, in schizophrenia, choline levels in the basal ganglia are greater than normal (52). Ando and others produced further results with this method (53), implying that choline levels in the lenticular nucleus are higher in schizophrenia patients with TD than in those without the syndrome.
Apart from such methods for assessing cholinergic processes in the striatum, clinical trials with cholinergic agents in patients with TD could provide indirect evidence related to the cholinergic hypothesis (44). Caroff and colleagues showed that the anticholinesterase donepezil was effective against the symptoms of TD (54,55). Since choline, the precursor of acetylcholine, was not effective, Caroff and others regarded their evidence as support for the hypothesis of Miller and Chouinard. However, a recent metaanalysis concluded that trials of cholinergic agents in the treatment of TD conducted to date have insufficient statistical power to reach a firm conclusion about the drugs’ effectiveness (56). This area of research may be clarified when cholinergic agents effective against specific muscarinic receptors are tested in patients with TD.
So apparently it’s a conflict between a receptor hypersensitivity hypothesis and a killing-off-interneurons hypothesis that resembles some of the work around HPPD?
I’m biased in favor of killing-off-neurons hypotheses because they’re comfortable and they make sense. Of course if a drug kills something, it’s going to permanently impair function. This makes the idea of “drugs with permanent side effects” a little bit less scary, restores us to the “some medications cause strokes and then you’re screwed” realm of everyday life.
The alternative is thinking of the body as a chaotic system which settles into various attractors. Take the wrong drug and you can push yourself into a different attractor state, which will persist until something shifts it. This definitely seems true of some things, and is one of the ways I think about depressive episodes – which can last months or years, and which can be precipitated by some sort of obvious stressor (getting fired, breaking up, being bullied) but last long after the stressor is gone. If this explains permanent drug side effects, it seems somehow scarier to me than the other option. It’s not just that you have to make sure not to accidentally kill any cells. It’s more that nobody has any idea what the underlying mechanisms look like, anything can happen, and you just have to hope you don’t screw up.
For the HPPD patients that have panic attacks related to their symptoms — is this treatable? Would a hypothetical patient with this issue require a doctor that has a special skill set or would any good specialist be able to address the issue?
I just assumed that HPPD was the basis for the tales of LSD flashbacks.
It’s interesting that you think this is the scarier option. To me, it seems like it’s more hopeful. Yes, you’re stuck in a bad attractor now, but if we can just figure out how to give your body the right kind of jolt, we can get you back to how you used to be. Cell death, on the other hand, is permanent. You had neurons here, now you don’t, and if you lack sufficient brain plasticity, you’re just screwed forever.
Maybe if we can figure out how, we can give regular humans the ‘more right’ jolt and end up with a better baseline for human condition, a Strugatski brothers’ fictional ‘fukamization procedure’.
I know I was warned about LSD causing HPPD and flashbacks when I was in middle school. Maybe your school district just cared less about your long-term mental health?
Psychedelic use correlates at population level with better long-term mental health, not worse.
You are talking about a substance with an effective dose of 100-150 MICRO grams being manufactured by people who generally lack access to lab grade reagents and analytical chemistry lab equipment. Additionally one of the main reagents is synthesized from a fungus.. It isn’t too hard to imagine a freak impurity causing a negative side effect or a side reaction that changes the efficacy of LSD leading to those fluke side effects.
Too much messing around on the side chain of some molecules can be really disadvantageous. For instance I have only heard REAL bad things about anyone that has experimented with any ‘Research Chemical’ that is derivative of THC. While on the other hand I’ve seen just about everything and the kitchen sink attached to cathinone (Khat) and avoid most serious side effects.
FWIW LSD and LSA are the only two Lysergamide based hallucinogens I’ve heard of people using safely, but there are apparently some other know analogues, and I haven’t really dug into the reaction to speculate what specific effect an impurity could cause.
p.s. I would have pegged HPPD as a perfect analogue of schizophrenia. Which is why I always get so confused at research papers that use Ketamine in animal research to model schizophrenia; LSD always seamed more apt.
>For instance I have only heard REAL bad things about anyone that has experimented with any ‘Research Chemical’ that is derivative of THC.
Why is it that THC itself is comparatively good?
The Hallucinations were coming from inside the house the whole time conjecture: I have no idea if my situation applies to any other brains, but what I noticed on psilocybin was, I became a lot more aware of body processes in that state (or less able to ignore them) and the knowledge that they were occurring carried through to my life after the trips. Now I can sometimes see the edges of things getting blurry, or like, the stucco seeming to “smear” into less prominent peaks for a moment when I’m not focused on it, or the branches of trees seeming to “grow” to the horizon fractally in very low light conditions after the sun has gone down if I stare unblinking, or particles of dust that float too close to my eye getting mistaken for the signature wiggle of a rattlesnake in the edge of my vision. As a rational person, I know blood is pumping through my eye, and I am able to remember the imperfect conditions of the distorted organic lens I use to see.
I have 0 epistemic certainty here, but my hunch is that, much like the brain reconciles memories that don’t make sense to it into a consistent narrative, everyone is “seeing” more minor visual field errors day-to-day than your brain “remembers” seeing in normal life… and becoming aware of this inconsistency permanently ruins certain peoples’ days, because your brain near-instantly retconning things every single day sounds unnatural and feels like something is being forced upon you, like a hex
I strongly suspect a connection between HPPD and the top-down (predictive) and bottom-up (sensory) consciousness streams theory. (Can’t remember the name of the post. It had a lot of Paris in the the springtimes in it…)
(In phenomenological terms – not necessarily corresponding to the exact mechanisms) The trip effectively gives the dream-like reality predictor precedence over the raw sensory data which results in the mind constructing wild phantasms out of minimal stimuli, similar to certain symptoms of schizophrenia. HPPD (where you often see e.g. “snowing”, waving or flowing effects over textured surfaces) seems like a continuing disbalance between the two streams in favor of the hallucinatory state – as if the predictive stream was anticipating motion and the sensory stream was failing to correct it. I strongly suspect the trip might just leave the calibration out of whack, to a greater or lesser degree. (The mechanism – and here I am totally speculating – could be just a stronger learned preference for one source of signals in the “visual processing center”.)
Anecdote time: The only psychedelics I’ve used are Mescaline/Cactus Juice, and HBW seeds, and I got a low-key form of HPPD for… 2 years now, after a mescaline trip (and it wasn’t a huge dose, either). I can actually conciously toggle it on and off at will (it is default-off, except late at night on modafinil), and in the on-state, computer text appears a little wavy and wiggly and ripples a bit, like the almond illusion. The text remains perfectly legible.
In other words, I don’t buy that mushrooms and peyote are free of HPPD, they’re probably just less prone to cause it, or cause milder forms of it. (synthetic phenethylamines, like 2C-E and the NBOMe’s, are typically what I’ve heard are prone to causing HPPD, at least from snippets of drug user folklore)
2/3rds of people having panic attacks due to it seems much too high, probably due to only the worst cases of HPPD making it into the medical system, where it actually affects quality of life. The people with minor visual effects aren’t going to be visiting a hospital or psychiatrist in response to occasional nifty visuals.
I might “suffer” from this, if that’s the word, as well. I’ve done LSD a dozen or two times, about 20 years ago, and ever since then if I stare at any large patterned surface like a wall or carpet, I can see wavy/ripply distortions very similar to the almond illusion Psycicle linked to. Unlike Psycicle, I’ve never done peyote, mescaline or HBW seeds (whatever those are), just acid and mushrooms and pot. I experienced quite different visual hallucinations on mushrooms (floating, shifting geometric shapes which are unrelated to whatever I’m looking at), but only while I was actually on the shrooms.
While I can’t swear this is HPPD or even that it was caused by LSD, I associate it with LSD because I clearly remember a much more noticeable version of the same hallucination during several of my trips. I realized I could see them while not tripping long ago, after my first few trips, and initially worried about it, but they have not gotten more or less intense since then and these days I forget about it for months at a time. I can “dismiss” them easily, and they’re not alarming, except for their unexplained nature.
There’s my n=1!
Could HPPD just be the result of learning? Like, maybe normal perception requires some extremely strong, but learned, prior (“the walls are NEVER melting”), and for some people a few “counterexamples” seen under the influence of LSD are sufficient to learn that the prior is not always true?
Analogy: A coworker of mine once complained that their new projector had color alignment artifacts that shifted depending on his viewing angle. Another coworker listened to his description of the symptoms and correctly diagnosed that what he was really seeing was chromatic aberration in his eyeglasses. The first guy, on realizing that this was true, now could see the same artifact everywhere and joked that this ruined his life…
FUD
I’m going with the learning model, with the hope that more learning can solve at least some of the problems, as with people learning not to have phantom limbs.