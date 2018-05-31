In Search Of Missing US Suicides

[Content warning: suicide. Thanks to someone on Twitter I forget for alerting me to this question]
Among US states, there’s a clear relationship between gun ownership rates and suicide rates, but not between gun ownership rates and homicide rates:
You might conclude guns increase suicides but not homicides. Then you might predict that the gun-loving US would be an international outlier in suicides but not homicides. In fact, it’s the opposite:
Why should this be?
We’ve already discussed why US homicide rates are so high. But why isn’t the suicide rate elevated?
One possibility: suicide methods are fungible. If guns are easily available, you might use a gun; if not, you might overdose, hang yourself, or junp off a bridge. So getting rid of one suicide method or another doesn’t do much.
This sounds plausible, but it’s the opposite of scientific consensus on the subject. See for example Controlling Access To Suicide Means, which says that “restrictions of access to common means of suicide has lead to lower overall suicide rates, particularly regarding suicide by firearms in USA, detoxification of domestic and motor vehicle gas in England and other countries, toxic pesticides in rural areas, barriers at jumping sites and hanging…” This is particularly brought up in the context of US gun control – see eg Suicide, Guns, and Public Policy, which describes “strong empirical evidence that restriction of access to firearms reduces suicides”.
The state-level data from above support this view – taking guns away from a state does decrease its suicide rate. And then there’s this graph, from Armed With Reason:
…which shows that adding more guns to a state does not decrease its nonfirearm suicide rate.
But if suicide methods aren’t fungible, then why doesn’t the US have higher suicide rates? Here’s another way of asking this question:
The US has fewer nongun suicides than anywhere else. The seemingly obvious explanation is that guns are so common that everyone who wants to commit suicide is using guns, decreasing the non-gun rate. But that contradicts all the nonfungibility evidence above. So the other possibility is that the US ought to have an very low suicide rate, and it’s just all our guns that are bringing us back up to average.
Of all US states, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Hawaii have the fewest guns. Unsurprisingly, suicides in these states are less likely than average to be committed with firearms. In MA, the rate is 22%; in NJ 24%; in HI, 20%. Their suicide rates are 8.8, 7.2, and 12.1, respectively. Hawaii has an unusual ethnic composition – 40% Asian and 20% Native Hawaiian, both groups with high suicide rates (see eg the suicide rate for Japan above). So it might be worth taking Massachusetts and New Jersey as examples to look at in more detail.
Either state, if it were independent, would be among the lowest-suicide-rate developed nations. And both still have more guns than our comparison countries. If we did a really simple linear extrapolation from New Jersey-level gun control to imagine a state where firearms were as restricted as in Britain, we would expect it to have a suicide rate of around 5 or 6 – which is around the current level of non-gun US suicides. This is much lower than any of the large comparison countries in the graph above, but there are two developed countries currently around this level – Italy and Israel. I think it makes sense to suppose that the US might have a low Italy/Israel-style base rate of suicides.
For one thing, it’s unusually religious for a developed country. Religion is one of the strongest protective factors against suicide. This also seems like a good explanation for Italy and Israel.
For another, it’s culturally similar to Britain, which also has a low suicide rate somewhere in the 7s. Other British colonies don’t seem to have kept this effect – Australia and Canada are both higher – but maybe the US did.
And for another, it’s unusually ethnically diverse. Blacks and Hispanics have only about half the suicide rate of whites; which means you would expect the US to be less suicidal than Europe. I previously believed this was because whites had more guns, but this doesn’t seem to be true: Riddell et al find that whites have higher non-firearm suicide rates too. So this could be an additional factor driving US rates down.
(another conclusion from the graphs above: US whites – who have most of the guns – do have an anomalously high suicide rate compared to other countries)
A confounding factor – the US has lots of different cultures, and Massachusetts and New Jersey represent only one of them. But if anything I would expect Southern and Midwestern culture, which are more religious, to have a lower base suicide rate; the South also has a lower percent white, another reason to expect their rate to be lower. And there is no evidence of these states having a higher non-firearm suicide rate, which we might expect if they were unusually suicidal.
So I think the simplest explanation is true. A gun-free US would have one of the lowest suicide rates in the developed world, maybe 5 or 6 people per hundred thousand. The US’ average-seeming suicide rate is an artifact caused by combining the low base with the distorting effects of high gun availability. The lack of a relative suicide crisis in the US doesn’t indicate that easy firearm access isn’t causing thousands of preventable suicides per year.
This is maybe not the most pressing question we’re facing right now, but I take it as a warning against gotcha-style debating. A simple bar graph comparing national suicide and homicide rates would be a compelling, elegant, and easily-digested argument that guns increased homicides but not suicides. It would also be totally wrong.
[EDIT: Commenters point out this paper by Alex Tabarrok on how there is some, but less-than-perfect, substitutability of suicide methods.]
Is the sort of person who’s likely to commit suicide also the sort of person who’s likely to be the victim of a homicide? Maybe the US has a bunch of people who otherwise would have committed suicide eventually, but got murdered first.
Edit: or maybe it’s something similar to “suicide by cop”, where you go provoke your local gangster into killing you, and this just happens to be easier to do in the US?
Surely the base rates of either are too low for that to be a significant factor.
The US has by far the highest rate of opiate usage in the developed world – 1.6% of Americans have used opiates in the past year, compared to 0.1% of Japanese, 0.4% of French people, etc. The US also has extremely high rates of marijuana use (16%), cocaine use (2%), and so on compared to other countries listed above.
Could it be that in the US, if you feel like absolute shit, you can smoke a joint or take some vicodin, sleep for a while, and then feel better – but with those options much harder to get (or much less socially acceptable), people in Japan or elsewhere turn to suicide?
Interesting thought. My inclination, though, is to think that alcohol is the dominant recreational drug for suicide victims, and I doubt the US sits atop that statistic.
It doesn’t. Eastern Europeans especially drink like fish, but American alcohol consumption, while above much of Asia and the developing world, is below almost all of Europe and the rest of the Anglosphere — #48 per capita per Wikipedia, where Canada is #40, the UK is #25, and France is #18. Probably a cultural legacy of Prohibition and the temperance movements that led to it. We have relatively low rates of tobacco use too, though that’s more geographically mixed — some European countries smoke less, and developed Asian countries tend to smoke a lot more.
Oddly, our rates of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — closely linked to smoking — are very high. Maybe the statistics looked different forty years ago, and all the pack-a-day smokers from the Sixties are just now dying of it.
How much above Asia? I’ve been on a business trip to China; very limited experience, but neither the travelers nor the natives needed much prompting to go out drinking each night.
China is way down at #89. Japan is #71. South Korea is #17, but it’s the only Asian country anywhere near that high.
I’m guessing there are big class and region differences in China especially, but another factor might be that drinking seems much more gendered in Asia than it is in the States.
Or you kill yourself with opiates and get recorded as an accidental overdose rather than a suicide.
This reminds me of the story where the guy was going to commit suicide. But before going through with it, he decided to have one last week, and went to Mexico to spend the rest of his money partying. After seven days drinking tequila, snorting mountains of coke and having orgies with hookers, he realized that life was actually pretty beautiful and worth living.
When you say that black and hispanics have lower suicide rates, it’s also relevant that they have higher levels of religiosity. In other words, it could be that religiosity entirely explains the differences in suicide rates among the countries you cite. Though, “religiosity” might not be right. It might be better to say “ideology.” Christianity frowns on suicide, but not all religions do. I’d imagine a lot of the difference in rates of non-gun suicides is due to cultural attitudes towards suicide.
Last I remember, the American white suicide rate was three times higher than the American black suicide rate. Are American blacks that much more religious than American whites?
I think this is likely right. (Note I am an ardent supporter of gun rights and a gun owner.)
For the purposes of cost-benefit analysis, has anyone ever tried to quantify the value of human lives conditioningon whether they’ve tried to commit suicide? It’s possible that (again, using a CBA approach) this explanation would actually work against gun control.
If you mean something like “people who commit suicide seem pretty miserable, so maybe it’s best to let them get the oblivion they seem to prefer, I argue (somewhat) against this at http://slatestarcodex.com/2013/04/25/in-defense-of-psych-treatment-for-attempted-suicide/
Yeah, I thought about this post of yours. It nudges in that direction, for sure. I still think it leaves a lot of room between $0 and, say, $6 million (something close to what people usually use as the average value of a human life), though, when thinking about this in CBA terms.
Scott, You left out one factor. Prescibed psychiatric drugs, especially SSRI drugs, which can cause suicide, homicide, and have been a factor in all school shootings (the pharmaceutical companies have been quick to cover this one up). Psychiatric drugging, especially if used long-term, creates dependency on the drugs. Long-term drugging creates the illusion that the drugs are actually needed and the false notion that there was a chemical imbalance to begin with, when really, the drugs create the imbalances. These drugs cause violence and erratic behavior, including suicide and homicide. The pharmaceutical companies and the psychiatric industry do not want to admit this, as the industry is making billions by fooling people. Who loses out? Those that are duped into taking the drugs and society in general.
Current evidence suggests that SSRIs probably do not increase suicidal behavior and may decrease it. See here and here.
The claim that all school shooters were on antidepressants seems transparently false; for example, the perpetrator of the most recent school shooting in Santa Fe wasn’t.
You mean an “artifact”, not an “illusion”, right? The extra dead folks are real-dead, not illusion-dead. But they don’t have the statistical implications some might expect.
Just to preface this: I’ve more than my fair share of experience with suicide. Several family members and friends killed themselves, others merely tried, and I made my own attempt in high school (if I’d had access to a gun, I definitely wouldn’t still be alive).
Still, I think you’re making an assumption that we should WANT to prevent these suicides. I’m not saying you’re wrong, but I want to push back on that for just a second.
First, a very high rate of those who fail in their suicide attempt will simply try again (and are usually successful the second time around). Around 1/25 people will try again, successfully, inside of five years.
In my family, this sort of thing has often increased the suffering of everyone involved, not least the person in question. To what degree should we make it difficult for someone to make their own choice regarding what to do with their own life? I’m not just talking about the pain of the attempts themselves. I’m talking about an unhappy person who doesn’t want to be alive making the people around them unhappy, as well.
In other words, you seem to have completely ruled out the prospect that suicide can be a rational, compassionate choice, even when more “acceptable” alternatives are considered. I can understand the need to maintain this mindset as a psychologist, but, perhaps, not everyone can/should be “saved” from suicide. People should try like hell, of course, but at a certain point, maybe everyone should be allowed to make their own decision.
Finally, many suicide “attempts” are cries for help. They’re DANGEROUS cries for help, but the person in question didn’t really want to die. I don’t have stats for a country-wide population, but my family members (and friends) who survived their attempts ALL had access to a gun, but chose other methods instead. In other words, maybe the people who are using guns are often the most certain about their decision.
In fact, I have no idea what I would’ve done if I’d had access to a gun when I made my own attempt. Perhaps I would’ve still tried to overdose. Maybe I would’ve shot myself. Or maybe I wouldn’t have done ANY of it because I wasn’t quite certain I wanted to die, and a gun is a near-certainty. So maybe guns are actually preventing people from making “safer” attempts that still might kill them.
People seem to start from the standpoint of “every suicide should be prevented.” Some have, of course, started to come around on physician-assisted suicide, but never regarding any kind of mental illness. This displays, to me, a fundamental misunderstanding about how painful, incurable, and all-consuming mental illness can be. I’m surprised at the lack of conversation about compassionate care which might include, as a last resort, ending a person’s suffering.
David Foster Wallace wrote that, “The so-called ‘psychotically depressed’ person […] will kill herself the same way a trapped person will eventually jump from the window of a burning high-rise. [Her] terror of falling from a great height is still just as great as it would be for you or me standing speculatively at the same window just checking out the view; i.e. the fear of falling remains a constant. The variable here is the other terror, the fire’s flames: when the flames get close enough, falling to death becomes the slightly less terrible of two terrors. It’s not desiring the fall; it’s terror of the flames. And yet nobody down on the sidewalk, looking up and yelling ‘Don’t!’ and ‘Hang on!’, can understand the jump. Not really. You’d have to have personally been trapped and felt flames to really understand a terror way beyond falling.”
In other words, to some degree, this kind of post makes me feel like people are trying to make every option for the suicidal feel like burning to death. Like people want to rule out every kind of death available to a suicidal person besides the most painful and difficult ones. Sure, you want a deterrent to suicide. But is making suicide EVEN MORE painful really the best action to take? Aren’t these people in enough pain? Surely you could, say, try to make a person’s life better instead of making their death more painful?
I recognize that I’m waaaaay oversimplifying in one direction here. But it drives me batty that people think the answer is just “drive the numbers of suicide down” regardless of the cost in actual human suffering.
EDIT: I just saw your link to the post IN DEFENSE OF PSYCH TREATMENT FOR ATTEMPTED SUICIDE above. Glad to see you’ve considered this, Scott.
You’re mistaking me for a much better person who wants to improve the world. My real motivation for writing this was “Huh, these two ways of looking at the data give contradictory conclusions, what’s up with that?”
Haha, fair enough.
To expand on a small point I made that might still be relevant, I think it’s possible that a gun can be a deterrent to less-fatal (but still possibly fatal) suicide attempts. Perhaps a person has enough resolve to OD on medication, but not nearly enough to use their gun. But, because they have access to a gun, they don’t really consider ODing.
(I also think it’s possible that familiarity might make some methods easier for some people than others. For example, a doctor might more easily poison herself with medication. A hunter might more easily shoot himself. A mechanic might more easily hook up a hose to the tailpipe. Etc. So with the amount of guns in the US, maybe this is just a matter of “go with the thing I’m familiar with.”)
You might also have people who want to lower the odds of just injuring themselves. Since guns are pretty easily available, it might just be a case of “why risk some other method? I’ll just wait until I have a gun.”
And, as others have pointed out, you’ve likely got a bunch of “acceptable” ways to kill yourself if you’re unhappy. Eat or smoke yourself into an early grave, for example. Plenty of depressed people aren’t “consciously” killing themselves, but might as well be with excessive food, drugs, etc. In other words, if you expanded the terms a bit to a fatal lack of self-care, I think the US would perform much higher.
You don’t have to be a good person who wants to improve the world to help people who do want to improve the world.
Yes, we we should want to prevent these suicides. Consider this as the flip-side of euthanasia.
If someone is unbearably physically ill with no hope of relief, they are able to make a competent decision to end their life.
If someone is unbearably mentally ill, they are, by definition, incompetent to make such a decision.
Hence we should (with appropriate checks and balances) allow and enable the first. We should not allow or enable the second.
This is still a fairly surface-level analysis based on correlation. What has happened over time to suicide rates in states that have more or fewer guns than in the past?
Another confounder: overdose deaths that look accidental, but are actually suicides. The opioid overdose death rate seems about right to explain the difference. You could test for this by seeing if accidental-looking overdose deaths spike after high-profile celebrity suicides.
When I read “missing US suicides,” my first thought was that this was going to be about suicides that are recorded as something else. I think this may be an important factor that you could be neglecting.
In the US, gun suicides outnumber accidental gun deaths by about 2 orders of magnitude, suggesting that coroners are pretty good at distinguishing accidental gun deaths from suicides. Hanging is also unmistakable in the overwhelming majority of cases.
But when you look at other methods, things aren’t so clear cut. According to the CDC, in 2015 there were 47,478 unintentional poisoning deaths and 6,818 poisoning suicides, a 7:1 ratio. There were also 33,381 unintentional fall deaths, more than 9 times as many as the number of suicides that did not involve either firearms, strangulation, or poisoning. I can’t find nationwide statistics on fatal single-vehicle car accidents, but in Pennsylvania about half of fatal car accidents involve only one vehicle, and a majority of those involve a single vehicle hitting a fixed object.
So I think we should consider the possibility that would-be gun suicides tend to be substituted for methods that are less likely to be recorded as suicides. In international comparisons, there is also the question of whether there are cultural/institutional differences in the likelihood of classifying certain causes of death as suicide or accidental in ambiguous cases.
Data that might shed light on this question: What percent of gun suicides leave notes or other explicit statements of intent compared to other methods? Are gun suicides negatively correlated with accidental poisoning deaths, accidental falling deaths, and/or single vehicle single occupant car crashes?
I’d really like to know more about what those unintentional poisonings involved before I drew any strong conclusions about how likely they were to be suicides. Fall deaths too: are we talking about someone falling off a ladder and breaking their neck, or are we talking about someone falling from a balcony on the fiftieth floor of the Sketchy Investment Products Building in Manhattan on September 16, 2008?
More than 90% of accidental poisoning deaths are drug overdoses, where it seems like it would be very difficult to distinguish between an accident and a suicide that didn’t leave a note.
As for falls, according to this article, about 42% of fatal falls involve a ladder. Other sources indicate that a large portion of the rest may be made up of old people who trip and hit their head on something hard. The best category to look for accidental fatal falls that might be misclassified suicides would probably be “falls from a large height by people who weren’t working at a job where that is a common workplace hazard,” but unfortunately I can’t find a breakdown that specific.
I like this theory. But as you said, it requires that the OTHER countries that Scott is comparing the rates against to be recording these same kinds of deaths differently. In other words, are Sweden, Canada, and GB all approaching these kinds of deaths (poisonings, single car accidents, etc.) in the same way? Why would the US be approaching them as accidental? Why would other countries be more inclined to call them suicides?
I’ve heard that supposedly part of the explanation for Japan’s high suicide rate is that any unexplained death is recorded as such, with the implication that yakuza-related killings end up swept under the rug.
There are two claims there. One is that because the official suicide rate is so high, it’s easy to hide murders in them. That’s probably true, since there aren’t that many murders to hide. But why is it high? Your other claim was that lots of deaths are misclassified as suicide. But then what were they, really? Surely not enough murders to drive the suicide rate. Accidents? Could be, depending on what the method is. But a full 60% of (officially recognized) Japanese suicides are by hanging. I don’t think that those are misclassified accidents.
I don’t doubt that the suicide rate is legitimately very high, and by its nature the claim is very hard to prove.
“cultural/institutional differences”
Bingo.
We all acknowledge that comparing rates of different crimes across countries is often extremely challenging. Why not suicides?
It’s worth remembering that within living memory, the Catholic Church refused to bury or provide funerals for suicides. It effectively brought immense shame upon the family. In Japan, traditionally suicide had the opposite effect, sometimes the only means of restoring honor to the family. Now, the cultural differences may not be quite so stark today, but do we not think this could have a non-trivial effect on the reported suicide rate across countries? Families may be able to pressure the authorities into reclassifying, and in places where suicide is immensely shameful, there may even be a tradition of tolerating this, an unspoken rule that people will pretend deaths are not suicides unless the evidence is absolutely undeniable.
Typo or subtle grammar observation experiment?
I’m going to go with the scientific consensus being just plain wrong on this one. Or at least overstated or misstated. Sarchiapone et al make a strong case supported by many references that reducing access to common means of suicide results in fewer suicides by that method, but for a reduction in the overall suicide, and particularly for a long-term rather than transitory reduction, the evidence is much weaker. In Sarchiapone, and in my recollection of my own dive into the subject many years ago.
At the societal level, I believe the various high-lethality suicide methods are largely fungible, and strong individual preferences that would deny substitution are themselves the result of known or expected availability of the favored method. Take away Bob’s gun, or make him move from a tall building to a one-story house, and he may not think of another way to kill himself when he’s resigned to being a failure and a burden on his family. Thinking takes effort, and Bob’s really depressed. But take away all of the guns, or tear down all of the tall buildings, and Bob Jr. just grows up with a mental model of “I’d drive my car into a bridge abutment if…”, rather than “I’d eat a bullet/take a leap if…”, and then it takes no effort at all to put it into action.
And I’ve hidden a possible explanation of America’s anomalous suicide pattern in there as well. Because I’m pretty sure one of the major drivers for high-lethality suicide attempts (i.e. NOT drug overdoses), is the perception that one is an irredeemable economic failure, burden on one’s family, etc. And two things that make that seem particularly worth killing one’s self over, are the Protestant(ish) work ethic, and Honor Culture. Which in the United States intersect most strongly among rural, incidentally gun-owning, white males.
Or maybe what happens is that suicide methods are socially-determined leading to delayed fungibility. So in the US people who kill themselves tend to shoot themselves. So if you’re thinking of killing yourself, the availability heuristic kicks in and you think of using a gun. If no gun is available, you’re probably not in your best problem-solving mind and so you’re likely to just not kill yourself.
But let’s say gun ownership goes away. Some people will still kill themselves using other means. So over time, a new suicide meme blossoms. People who think “I should kill myself” no-longer think “I should use a gun. I don’t have a gun. I give up.” Instead, they immediately turn to another method. So the lack of gun ownership is not an obstacle to their suicide.
An experimental test would be if the suicide rate rebounds after a while when you remove a suicide method. (It wouldn’t rebound completely since the new methods might be less effective. But I would expect it to rebound a bit.)
So what about other high gun ownership societies?
Serbia has the second highest per capita gun ownership in the world by some estimates. Their crude suicide rate is comparable with Western Europe. Cyprus has the highest gun ownership rate in the EU and one of the lowest suicide rates.
Rounding out the top 5 we have Yemen and Saudi Arabia. I am not exactly sure who makes a good comparison for Yemen if I use Sudan (another poor country with a Muslim majority and a recent history of war in the area) they are much lower and likewise for Eritrea. For Oman they are higher. Saudi Arabia is pretty close to other Muslim states in the region: identical to Jordan, just lower than Kuwait, and just above Syria, Lebanon and Egypt.
What about countries at the bottom of the firearms per capita ranks?
Absolute bottom is Tunisia at .1 firearms per 100. Their suicide rate is higher than the US, Morocco, and Algeria and pretty close to Libya.
The rest of the bottom five for firearms per capita are East Timor, the Solomon Islands, Ghana and Ethiopia. East Timor and the Solomon Islands are above a lot of other island states for suicide (e.g. Vanuatu, Samoa, and Mauritius), but below Micronesia. Ethiopia is high suicide country (much higher than South Sudan or Kenya) but on par with Uganda (which is also pretty low on guns). Only Ghana shows a pretty large drop in suicide rate, but I have no idea who is a good comparator – Burkina Faso is terribly different on culture, Ivory Coast has had a couple of civil wars recently, and Togo had a major refugee crisis while Ghana is one of the best run African countries by many metrics.
Looking at low gun toting nations seems like it should be more informative – after all the US is really weird about a lot of things (e.g. super power status). Likewise we can see some much larger differentials in firearm ownership rates (e.g. the US to Canada is only a ratio of 3:1 while Ethiopia to Kenya is 1:16). Spitballing sure seems to show a messy protective effect on international suicide rates if one exists, but I just glanced at the relevant Wikipedia tables. Is there actually a correlation between suicide and firearms per capita?
I mean I could buy that one country is an outlier, but Jordan and Saudi Arabia share ethnicity, monarchy, a border, and religion but a three fold difference in firearm ownership amounts to a big fat zero difference in suicide rate.
Thanks, this is a good point I should look into more.
I think the main factor is that other countries have so much lower per capita gun ownership than the US that they don’t have that many firearm suicides relative to total amount. In Belgrade (best data I could get on Serbia), firearm suicides seem to be only about 5% of suicides (probably more in rural Serbia, but no US state is that low). Same in Saudi Arabia. I don’t know why some countries with so many guns have such low firearm suicide rates. Culture, maybe?
Looking at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_firearm-related_death_rate , we find that Serbia has about 2.5 firearm suicides per 100K, vs. the US’ 7.1. Most countries near Serbia have about as many guns as it does, but Serbia having +2.5/100K extra suicides above its base rate seems plausible,
I’m actually kind of suspicious of all of this because I see other data saying Serbia has some of the world’s highest suicide rates, and other data saying other Balkan countries have firearm suicide rates 3x that of Serbia with fewer guns, so it’s pretty confusing and I don’t know if I trust any of those countries to have good data.
Is gun availability really that much lower though? Focusing on guns per capita has always struck me as odd for homicide and it seems downright terrible for suicides.
It is my understanding that firearms in the US are heavily skewed in their distribution with “collectors” owning a sizeable fraction of the total arsenal. After all the median American has zero guns in their home. Mother Jones (via Google previews) tells me that the average gun owner has 8.
With about one-third of Americans owning guns is that all that much different from places like Yemen or Serbia? After all Americans who like things tend to own a lot more of them than other societies (e.g. shoes, cars, and private airplanes). Is there really that much difference between having one gun in the home (my overwhelming experience in the military overseas) and >four (my overwhelming experience among US gun owners)?
I could be wrong, but given that the US has only about three to four times the number of guns per capita of a lot of societies I would strongly guess that we are looking at no more than a factor of two difference in the number of households with easy access to guns between the US and a lot of other places (e.g. Canada, France, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, Yemen, Cyprus, Serbia).
Ultimately I am not sure why suicide rates would rise with firearms only for developed nations as opposed to everyone. Whatever magic sauce links firearms and suicide in the developed, secular, or whatever world should also apply to places like Yemen or Saudi Arabia. It seems awfully hard that they all just have lower natural suicide rates than their peers.
Likewise, we should be seeing some very low suicide rates in some of the very low gun ownership countries (after all the UK has 60 times more guns per capita than Tunisia while the US has about 16 times more guns the UK). We have 180 countries in the world, so where are the ones that married low innate suicide rates with low gun access to get idiotically low suicide rates? Indonesia is the only place in the bottom 10 for gun ownership and for suicide rate, but they are still below Brunei and Pakistan.
Maybe it is a threshold model. Maybe it is deeply intertwined with culture, but I just do not see all that many prima facie countries with a suicide dose dependent response to guns when compared to regional/cultural peers.
Here is a website that claims to report %households with guns, by country. But the numbers vary a lot from year to year, so they might not be very accurate. It puts America at 40% in the most recent year and France at 16%. But the number is going down in France and, maybe, going up in America. The most recent year for France was 2005, when America was only at 33%.
If you restrict to handguns, there is a big discrepancy of 20% vs 4%.
I seem to remember an early theory mentioned in a sociology class about suicide and homicide having an inverse trend and being correlated with economic stagnancy and upheaval respectively. It was possibly related with Émile Durkheim’s “Le Suicide”, but it doesn’t seem to support this theory.
Of course if such a component would exist, gun availability would have to be an unrelated factor independently increasing suicide rates.
Altitude seems to be a factor in suicides for reasons.
http://theconversation.com/the-curious-relationship-between-altitude-and-suicide-85716
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3114154/
https://journals.lww.com/hrpjournal/Abstract/2018/03000/Living_High_and_Feeling_Low___Altitude,_Suicide,.1.aspx
When the link between guns and suicide is pointed out in America I wonder how much of the correlation is driven by western states having guns and altitude.
Scott wrote about altitude and cited that second link but then rejected it and put it on his mistakes page. I think that the conclusion was that altitude was just a proxy for population density.
New Jersey gun owner here. We have really restrictive gun laws. To purchase and transport a firearm, you need to jump through a bunch of hoops and wait 2-12 months (depending on your town) to get an NJ Firearms Purchaser ID card.
And because gun ownership is so difficult, gun ranges that rent guns have to put some strong policies in place to prevent people from going to the range, renting a gun, and killing themselves. They require that renters either:
1) Have a gun with them already
2) Show up with a friend, and share the gun/port with them
The theory is that if they already have a gun, they already have access to the means, and have no need to come to the range to kill themselves. If they show up with a friend, they are much, much less likely to kill themselves in front of someone they know.
That being said, every range that rents has had a suicide.
Myself, I don’t see why one would choose firearms over pills to kill yourself. And I love firearms. It’s just that such a thing is really messy, and trying to kill yourself with a pistol round in particular has mixed success rates — you could just wind up in a coma or persistent vegetative state instead. (Never mind I’m a Catholic that believes in Hell, but that’s besides the point.)
Pills have a low completion rate and can take forever. Tylenol, for instance, can result in lingering for days. Very few drugs are able to be: quick, irreversible, and mostly painless. Guns have very high completion rates because people think they will be painless and it is frightfully easy to exsanguinate from a large hole in the head even if it misses the instant kill stuff.
One possible reason why Australia and Canada would have much higher suicide rates than the mother country: each has a significant aboriginal minority with a grotesquely high suicide rate (3% of Australia’s Population and 5% of Canada’s versus 1% of the US)
The Australian aboriginal suicide rate is 2x the general rate. That’s grotesque, but it doesn’t have much effect on the total. It just makes it 3% higher. It’s doesn’t explain the difference from the UK.
In the comparison of suicide rates between ethinicities, I’ve always assumed that community cohesion has played a large stabilizing role. Many minority groups often have really strong identities that give them a sense of belonging, which acts as a protective factor against suicide. White identity doesn’t have this sense of belonging and so the protective factor is completely lacking.
Interestingly, black suicides have been increasing over the last 5-10 years, and I’m wondering if that’s a sign that the sense of belonging to the black community is starting to fray.