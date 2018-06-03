OT103: The Curse Of Tutancomment

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. I’m on vacation for the next few weeks. I might schedule a few drafts to auto-post just so things won’t be totally quiet, but don’t expect to hear much from me until late June.
2. I’ve gotten a few comments and emails from people who are visiting the Bay Area and want to know how to meet the rationalist community there. Your best bet is to check the schedule for the community center and show up there when something interesting is happening (or just drop by whenever and hope for the best). If you’re really interested, you can stay in their guest rooms for a few days. You can also see bayrationality.com for (slightly) more information and event dates, or check the LW meetups page for more on meetups in San Francisco, San Jose, etc. I would like for there to eventually be a better and longer-term solution to this problem, but this’ll have to do for now.
3. Some people have complained that they like an SSC post and want to send it to their friends, but some of the comments are so bad that they’d be embarrassed for their friend to see them. Evan recently reminded me that there’s a Link Without Comments button at the bottom of every post.
4. Comment of the week is Aurel presenting some evidence against the lead-crime connection. Any thoughts?
Has anybody else forgotten how to do simple tasks that didn’t used to rely on the Internet? Last week at work, I was trying to find a document on seismic analysis. It was from UC-Berkeley, where they wanted $25 for a digital copy. I went through our library’s website to the journal subscriptions, and spent about 45 minutes trying various journals and repositories before concluding that none of them had a digital copy.
I then sighed and decided I’d have to try interlibrary loan to get it on hard copy. I then went to the library lookup page to find the nearest library that had it on hand, and the first result was US Army Corps of Engineers Library, [My City]. After taking a minute for the proper amount of embarrassment, I then wrote down the call number and went upstairs to check it out.
I don’t know when I forgot that checking the library catalog should be the first step, but I apparently did in the last 5 years or so. Anybody else forgotten that libraries will often have the stuff you need for free?
Not quite what you’re asking, but I have certainly forgotten how I actually did some things before the internet.
I remember being interested in visiting a buddy in another small town around 1980, and determined that there was just no viable bus route between the two towns — the trip required going through some hub that was ten times as far from either town as they were from each other.
But how did I determine that? I suppose I must have gone to my local Greyhound station and looked at a schedule or route map. But I have no memory of that. I couldn’t even tell you what part of town the Greyhound station was in.
The remarkable part of your story is that the offline route is still available. My suspicion is that “Books In Print” and the OAG, resources I used a lot in the old days, don’t actually publish their databases in hard copy any more, but it’s been a long time since I needed to know. (It’s sort of amusing how useless it is to try to Google ‘Is “Books In Print” still in print’.)
In Buenos Aires and its suburbs, we used to rely on a booklet called the T-guide, which functioned as explained in English (with pictures) here. Maybe something similar existed for other major urban centers?
I remember being shocked when I moved to the UK in the early 2000s (to a much smaller urban area than BA, but still with plenty of buses) and found that there was nothing similar. One had to replicate it by piecing together hardcopy maps, hardcopy bus timetables, and incomplete online information.
Bus schedules in the UK are still a mess, outside of London and maybe other major cities.
I lived in a smaller UK city for years. Pretty much the only reason not to drive a car was drinking alcohol. Otherwise, used cars were cheaper than in most of Europe and the congestion situation very decent, hardly any slowdowns. Why invest into buses?
I am always curious why intelligent communities like this here tend to be pro-public transport and anti-car? Environment? Electric cars. Congestion? Huge issue in the US, most large European cities, and London. Not a huge issue in smaller ones.
Living in a village, working in a smaller city close by, a small, environmentally friendly car is just the ideal way to get around. It is basically like a faster bicycle with airbags and far more package space. Why is it sort of considered a less enlightened option?
@nameless1
Dense cities give way more access to diverse people, culture, shops, etc. They also tend to lack the kind of social policing that you have in less dense areas.
Human outliers often move to dense cities, because these things tend to benefit them more.
Hence, Castro Street in San Francisco, not Castro Street in Salinas.
The car thing was Culture War before Culture War was named. Urban vs suburban and rural, individualist vs communitarian, spontaneous vs planned, freedom vs safety, etc.
The question is why it is such a huge issue. Is it really unavoidable, or is it due to policies that could be changed? For example:
1. Many cities, including SF and London, have restrictions on construction that result in a lot of the people who work in the city living outside of it and having to commute–the Green Belt in London being an obvious example. If it were possible to build apartment buildings on the Hong Kong scale in or next to San Francisco, a sizable part of the daily traffic jam commuting into the city would disappear.
2. It might be possible to greatly expand the highway network into the city–at what cost I don’t know.
Neither of those changes would eliminate the congestion on local streets within the city, only the commute congestion.
3. As I suggested a very long time ago (Chapter 16), a jitney system, a way of establishing hitchhiking for pay and so raising the average number of passengers per car, would permit much more transportation with almost no additional cost, since almost all of the costs would be ones already being paid by drivers with no passengers. Uber is a step in that direction, but one could go a good deal farther. That would ease in-city congestion as well as commuting congestion.
I guess is depends on what the mass transit looks like.
I live in Bratislava, where during the day buses go in 5 or 10 minutes intervals. So I don’t check the schedule; I just go to the stop and expect the bus to arrive soon. The buses are maybe 30% slower than cars, but you don’t have to spend your time looking for a parking place — sometimes the one who took a bus arrives sooner than the one who took a car. Buses are generally clean, people who use them are generally clean and nice; I guess that happens when the buses are the default option. (Seems like “almost everyone takes the bus” and “only the underclass takes the bus” are two stable solutions.) While on the bus, I can e.g. read a book; in a car I would have to focus on driving. The cost of the bus is about €1 a day when using a permanent ticket.
I don’t see a reason to use a car inside the city, other than as a status move. In the very few situations when it would be useful, I simply call a cab.
(When traveling outside the city, it becomes the opposite, because the trains are kinda crap here.)
The solution to traffic congestion is well known, and will probably not happen in our life times.
Traffic lines have the same cause as Soviet bread lines. Giving away goods at way under market price. If you simple price road access so supply can meet demand, traffic will flow at full speed, and an enormous amount of problems with modern city life will disappear.
Sadly, in this one area, market thinking is taboo even for most conservatives, so the Bay Bridge will most likely freeze over before it can be driven at the speed limit during rush hour.
@Squirrel of Doom
If you treat road access as a market, you find it’s a monopoly with all the effects of that.
While I’m sure the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey would love to charge profit-maximizing prices to cross the Lincoln Tunnel, I don’t think the resulting tolls (probably well into the $100s) would make too many people happy.
Hey, if they’ll pay it…
But yeah, politically it seems hilariously impossible. The idea of high tolls sounds fine to me though. Although I think it may be best to make more roads tolls, not just have a free vs. $20 option.
For a monopoly road owner I could imagine mandating that they manage prices only to maximize traffic flow, not profit.
Not sure if that makes a substantial price difference, but it should calm the worst fears.
Well, it would have some very good effects. Anyone willing to pay the price could drive this road at full speed whenever they wanted. That opens a lot of possibilities.
If they’d be “happy” or not is debatable, but anyone who paid the toll would do so voluntarily and consider it the best use of that money.
Also note that high prices would only be for rush hour. For the vast majority of roads – I don’t know about the Lincoln Tunnel – driving would be free most of the 168 hours of the week.
I expect the flow-maximizing price and the profit-maximizing price are pretty similar; once you’ve started making a bite in flow with your pricing, increasing price even more will make a bigger bite.
But even if it’s not, once you’re not talking about the provider setting prices for profit, you’re not really talking about a “market” any more, you’re just talking tolling policy. The good things you get from markets come from competitive ones; a government monopoly is not that.
How about we start with eliminating free parking and parking zoning requirements and go from there?
There’s no monopoly problems there. Any landowner can choose to complete with government parking if he chooses.
I am not sure about that. I’ve heard the claim that parking enforcement can be run mainly for revenue[1], or mainly for keeping the desired pattern of usage of parking spaces (making sure that stores that count on customers parking nearby keep getting a steady flow of business). I would expect that traffic fees would face a similar tradeoff.
[1] Like all forms of policing for a profit, this creates awful incentives. For example, making the rules for parking extra confusing so you can assess fines is a good strategy when you’re trying to maximize revenue.
Thinking more about it, I think there’s a more general pattern:
You have normal fees that amount to the predictable cost of doing something. That is, parking here costs $5/hour, or driving downtown at rush hour costs a $10 flat fee per day, or you pay 12% APR on your credit card, or whatever.
And then, you have fines of some sort to encourage proper behavior. Like if someone parks illegally, they get an expensive parking ticket. If someone drives in the HOV lane without permission, they get an expensive traffic ticket. If someone pays their bill late, they pay a $20 late fee.
The more general version of the evil pattern is to start using those rule-enforcing fines/fees to maximize revenue. That encourages opaque and confusing rules, tweaking the rules to cause more people to break them, zero tolerance for any violation of the rules no matter how trivial or unintentional, etc. It’s a way to bury the actual costs in a smokescreen of confusing rules and hostile enforcement, and it rightly leaves the impression that you’re being ripped off when you get hit with a surprise fee or fine.
I wish I saw a way to get our society to move away from this stuff. In policing, we need to move entirely away from it, but I wish I could entirely avoid businesses that did this kind of thing, too.
Some people still live without journey planners.
It’s kinda weird because sometimes you’ll be talking to an older person in my city and I’ll mention something about my commute and they’ll start talking about connecting busses as if they’re imparting the lost wisdom of the ancients and I’m just like “no… I’m pretty sure I have a close to optimal route already, see, when I simulate taking that route on my pocket-super-computer it’s slower by half an hour”
Because I only had to deal with big-city commuting in the post-smartphone era where it’s all kinda trivial and it can even keep track of whether a specific bus or train is delayed right now this minute while they had to spend ages looking up tables of bus/train routes and trying to find a reasonable routes if there wasn’t a direct one.
“Books in Print” is still published in hardcopy:
https://greyhouse.com/bowk_bip.htm
(FWIW, the search I used was: “books in print” reference)
Cool, thanks.
Maybe it was never a simple task, but I can’t imagine navigating a city I’m unfamiliar with without Google Maps (though apparently Tyler Cowen does this(!))
Having lost access to smartphones shortly after moving to a new town, honestly, it’s kinda better. You can still get a pretty good idea of where you need to go by looking the route up on Google Maps and memorizing some landmarks.
If you’re on foot, the trick is to keep your eye on landmarks on the horizon, as well as the sun/moon.
And keep a treemeat map on you.
I would expect “asking strangers for directions/recommendations much more often” to be a big part of the answer.
Back in olden days, we used paper maps, and plotted out our routes before heading out. Sometimes we drew simplified maps of the routes on blank paper, with main roads and intersections to turn at, since consulting the main map was difficult while driving.
I still draw little paper maps before I go out! I check Google Maps from my PC, but I haven’t got a smartphone, so once I’ve left the house I’m on my own.
Getting lost (even having to ask for directions) is really the most embarrassingly anachronistic thing nowadays.
It’s funny; I did well during the “unfold a roadmap and look at it and plan a route” era, and I do well during the “just program your GPS/ smartphone” era now. But there was this awkward in between time period when the main way I used to navigate was “print out a google map or mapquest of directions from my desktop at home and bring that with me”, and that was often a disaster because if I missed one turn on those directions I had no idea what to do next.
To be fair, what you are describing is not something commonly done even pre-internet era. Perhaps yes in academia but not in common society. That being said, I do occassionally have legit concerns with myself forgetting pre-internet/non wired tasks more common to daily life. Ones that may actually be beneficial to my brain if I were to exercise them. (Navigation is a good recent example, though more of the smart-phone era)
I’m wondering if I’m Doing It Wrong.
I see a new post on SSC, log in, read it, and check the comments. It says there are “MMM comments since 1969-12-31 17:00”. I read through them (okay, sometimes I skim), sometimes add a few of my own, and then, time permitting, go back to my life.
The next day I log in again. It says there are “NN comments since “, so I start stepping through the results of a search for tilde-new-tilde.
What I see is a bunch of new comments. But there will usually also be a bunch that I read yesterday, and often I will notice nearby on the page comments not marked with tilde-new-tilde that seem interesting but that I’m pretty sure I didn’t see yesterday.
Does this match the experience of other people? Is there a workaround?
I haven’t gone to the trouble of setting up a little scratchpad near my computer to record the actual time that I last read SSC and entering that by hand in the “comments since” box: I don’t want to cater to my FOMO to that extent. But it does seem odd to me that in the same session I will see both false negatives and false positives. I suppose the false negatives might be comments that were displayed yesterday but that just didn’t register because I was skimming too hard, but since it’s sometimes whole long subthreads it doesn’t seem very likely.
Any thoughts?
You can click the ‘[+]’ next to the “_ comments since,” it will drop down a list of usernames and date/time pairs; clicking these entries brings you to that new comment.
Dunno about the accuracy issues; haven’t seen anything like that.
I sometimes check SSC on multiple different devices. The “new” comments are new since I last opened SSC on that device, so when I switch device I see a load of “new” comments that I’ve already read. From your comment it sounds like this isn’t what’s happening to you. Oh, and sometimes SSC logs me out and that makes them all “new” again.
As for messages that aren’t marked new that I haven’t seen, that happens too. Sometimes when I’ve left a tab open and it refreshes.
I’ve never had both problems in a single session. There’s so many comments, though, that my best guess would be that the ones that don’t say “new” but do look new are just caused by your skimming.
Note that the last time you visited the page is recorded separately based on whether you visited it at http:// or https://
Also, while it seems to be fine today, in the past server time has been about 20 minutes off of Pacific Time.
Is that the same as whether I read it logged on or not? I’ve certainly seen that.
I have fresh data. Yesterday I read IN SEARCH OF MISSING US SUICIDES, and saw, for example, Lillian’s comment about becoming homicidal on SSRI’s. It is dated June 2, two days ago. This morning I see that it is still marked as tilde-new-tilde, and the date box says
So I guess the problem is that something is keeping that date from getting updated when I leave the page, or when I reopen the page.
Maybe it’s because I usually open a tab for each of the last few entries and then read them? Seems unlikely.
Anyway, I’ll quite harping on his, unless the smart guys who have programmed our otherwise very nice commenting system have other things I could try in order to help diagnose it. It just seemed like a nice opportunity when I saw how early I had stumbled onto an open thread.
As I understand it, the comment system is vanilla wordpress. The ‘xx comments since’ box and new comment highlighting is done after the page with some custom Javascript. If you can figure out some reproducible steps to trigger the bug, it’s possible a friendly Javascript coder on the site could submit a pull request. Though, here’s what I expect is happening:
The site remembers last visits differently based on if you visit the site over http vs https. I’m pretty sure that it does remember the last visit correctly when you log in, however, if you visit the site at http then log in to comment, you will be redirected to https.
Delete all history items from SSC, double check all bookmarks you have to SSC are to the https site, and avoid clicking on the links in the emails you get when new posts are put up (I think the email links are http). This might help your issues.
I do pretty much the same as you and it definitely feels suboptimal, but we might be stuck this way. I guess that’s what you get when you reinvent the ’90s BBS wheel in 2018 HTTP and javascript.
The worst is when I have an open thread open to read through the day (what else am I going to bounce off of when I’m bored at work?) and accidentally close my browser window or refresh the page and lose all my ‘state’ in terms of what’s been read and what hasn’t.
Anybody have time to make a SSC-to-Usenet gateway?
Thought on comments you’ve already read not being marked as read: I think maybe when you comment, it fetches new comments but doesn’t update the ‘last read’ variable. This might explain some of what you’re noticing.
This is exactly it.
Let me draw this out:
1. I read a post last night at 9pm.
2. The next day, I read a post and the comments at 10am. I see all the new comments since 9pm yesterday.
3. I comment at 10:30, which reloads the page. My “show new posts” is still set to 10pm yesterday. I am reading new comments since 9pm yesterday, which includes comments made between 10 and 10:30 today.
4. I finish and walk away.
5. At 2pm I reload the page. My “show new posts” counter is set to 10am, so I might end up double-reading the posts made between 10 and 10:30.
There isn’t a super-easy answer here. At step 3, this used to update to 10:30 at this step, but it meant you missed all the old comments, and it was fixed, which was good because we didn’t miss all the old comments, but it means we double-read some comments.
Maybe since I’ve drawn it out we can come up with a better solution. But remember that people tend to read sequentially down the page.
Hmm, perhaps.
What I’m seeing doesn’t quite match what you say. To use your example timestream, it seems that making the comment at 10:30 is locking my “comments since” date to 9pm yesterday even when I close out the 10am session. Then when I start the third session at 2pm, “comments since” is still 9pm yesterday, so I might see some comments for the third time. And if I make a new comment in that session, it locks the date down again, so when I come back a fourth session tomorrow, it’s still stuck at 9pm yesterday.
This may well be the price for the (entirely desirable) fix you describe to avoid missing comments. But I’m not sure. There must be two timestamps floating around: (a) the currently displayed “comments since”, which affects what comments are marked as “new”, and (b) the timestamp that should control the next session, which would normally be the start-time of the current session. Making a comment uploads new comments without changing (a), which means you don’t miss seeing comments. But the behavior I see makes me suspect that making a comment is causing both timestamps to get locked down to the original value of (a). I don’t see the rationale for locking down (b).
I’ve never programmed Javascript and wouldn’t presume to tinker with this anyway. Obvious workarounds are (a) manually update the “comments since” time when I log in, and (b) don’t shoot my mouth off so much, so that I might have an occasional session where I don’t actually make a new comment.
I take it back. I don’t think there are two dates.
If you end a session on Monday, the date presented on Tuesday is not the timestamp of your session, but the (earlier) timestamp of the newest comment visible in the Monday session. If there are no new comments when you read it on Tuesday, then the date presented on Wednesday will still be the timestamp of that newest comment.
Adding your own comment during a session just suppresses the updating of that single date. So if I add a comment every time I visit a thread, I will never see the date advance beyond 1970.
This is not a bug because, as Edward Scizorhands says, it means I won’t risk missing comments that come in when it updates because I add a new comment. There is room for an improvement, by maintaining two timestamps (as I assumed it did), but in the absence of any notion of how messy the context for all this machinery is, I gracefully surrender.
This has been educational in a mild way; thanks everybody.
Not especially related, but I keep finding myself having to log back in, and it always resets to comments since 1970, when time began.
“Leave me logged in” only lasts about 2 weeks for me.
Embarrassed by the comments? Oh my my my my my, now that’s a First-World problem…
I took “embarassed by the comments” to mean, “afraid that my near-Stalinist social circle could use them as a pretense to engage in one of their regular purgings and/or struggle sessions.” People have said this explicitly in the past.
If the person wants to share articles but doesn’t feel safe doing so, then the no comments link is a perfect solution. I enjoy it here, but comments from randos (or even the regulars!) isn’t a critical part of the experience.
I guess that’s one theory. Here’s another: some comments seem likely to cause more harm than good to their readers, generate more heat than light, and people don’t want to spread those. Reasons comments can generate more heat than light are varied and well-documented, ranging from being confused nonsense to being hurtful.
Maybe a useful feature would be to flag comments as “100% politically correct”, and then have a link which would display only those comments.
So you could easily share an interesting article, where the only comment would be “Scott is a kulak and needs to die”, and if something goes wrong, you could simply pretend that you shared it because you liked the comment, not because of the article.
And if people are too lazy to flag, perhaps we could make dozen fake comments, which would be displayed instead of the real ones.
Villiam:
Surely you’d want a blue-tribe-acceptable comments button, and a red-tribe-acceptable comments button.
People are amazingly bad at modeling what’s politically correct to other tribes, so I don’t think this would work well.
@Nornagest: AFAIR, what the research actually shows is that conservatives have a pretty accurate model of liberal positions, while liberals’ model of what conservatives think is completely off.
Beware the Man of One Study, Unless That Man is Jonathan Haidt and the Study is Agreeable to Your Preconceptions
@albatross11
Nope, the red tribe is used to being ignored by the neutral media. 😛
More seriously:
I see the “tribes” on a scale (dare I say: “bell curve”?). There are hardcore blue people who throw a hissy fit whenever a white male has the audacity to express an opinion other than utter submission to the latest Twitter dogma. Their equivalent hardcore red tribe people would probably be some religious fanatics who throw a hissy fit whenever something goes against (their version of) Christian values. The latter are not going to read this blog; and thanks to the filter bubbles, most of the readers here probably do not have such person among their friends.
Then there are the 90% in the middle of the curve who can survive a disagreeing comment or two.
So we really only need one filter.
For a sec I read that as referring Reason’s (the libertarian magazine) comments, which would definitely be a true statement.
Or: “Russian comments can generate more heat than light”
I don’t think it requires a near Stalinist social circle.
One of the nice things about SSC is the range of views–as I like to put it, from anarcho-capitalist to communist, from atheist to Catholic. But that means that any long comment thread is likely to contain comments that will be seen as inappropriate by someone used to conversations with a much more restricted range.
Other groups might see some of the comments as inappropriate, but I think there’s only one of those groups that will turn on you for the mere association with a website with inappropriate comments.
You think very, very wrongfully.
@DeWitt:
That’s my guess as well, but can you offer examples–groups other than left wing social justice types that respond with hostility to someone posting a link that includes a comment thread with comments members of that group strongly disapprove of?
This is the only blog I comment on regularly, and I don’t have a sufficiently extensive involvement with FB to offer examples myself.
I’m going to just echo what Anonymous said. There’s a pretty small, but extremely vocal sliver of internet people who would judge and condemn a person in their social circle because they shared a link that contained what’s perceived to be some form of heresy in the comment sections. And frankly, it’s not ancaps, atheists, or Catholics.
And to be clear, it’s not even progressives or most people on the left (hence, “near-Stalinist”). But it’s a concern that’s be voiced here before (which is why comment-less links even exist), and I think it’s worth framing it honestly.
You are being very uncharitable. The comment section here has a very different tone than Scott’s articles. And dominated by certain ideologies.
I’m curious as to what ideologies you think dominate here. I honestly don’t know if someone would find it too liberal or too conservative.
I fine the comment section basically centrist and generally in line with Scott, but I’d be interested to hear Scott’s opinion of it since I think like twice in the past month he’s mentioned being embarrassed by comments.
Scott is an unusually reasonable person, so I wouldn’t expect all of the comments, from any political position, to live up to his standard.
I observe more libertarians here than in most parts of online I frequent, but they strike me as more reasonable, on average, than libertarians and conservatives I see elsewhere online. I think that is true of people on the left as well–part of why I enjoy this place.
How much of your “dominated by” reflects the absence of those ideologies—I’m guessing you are thinking of libertarians and/or alt-right/neo-reactionary types—from the places you usually frequent?
I like Viliam, but upthread he said:
This is the kind of thing a person says when they are in a filter bubble that disproportionately serves them examples of the Other Tribe being terrible & unreasonable. /r/shitredditsays is an example of such a filter bubble, and look how they turned out. Note Viliam’s statement about possible far-right ideologues lacks the same sarcastic edge.
You’re making this needlessly partisan.
Think about how long it it took James Macdonald to get banned.
Or probably the best case to illustrate this is that of the holocaust denier who only got banned when someone found a thread where he was cackling about ‘redpilling the rubes’ and insulted scott personally. (Iirc Scott is jewish).
It’s obviously not only stalinist-adjacents who might want to take an extra small step to cut out the place where people are saying who knows what.
Extreme reluctance in some circles to challenge antisemitism, including holocaust denial, can sometimes be a very specific phenomenon, not necessarily evidence of a more general tolerance.
It’s interesting that both your examples of bad commenters on the right end in bans. And I don’t remember anyone in that holocaust denial thread actually agreeing with him.
I consider a banning policy that is much more lenient than I’m personally comfortable with to be a feature, not a bug.
I understand that this may sound like a partisan argument, but I’m trying to frame it as neutrally as I can: if you can’t share an internet article with your social circle because you’re afraid they will scour the comments for either wrongthink or just asshole trolls and use those comments to judge or possibly ostracize you, you have a shitty social circle. Maybe my guesses about what that social circle is like (based on personal experience) comes across as partisan, but I tried to not sweep up any broad groups in my assessment.
I dunno man. Ive hit upn some pretty infantile comments here on SSC.
SSC comments are way above average in terms of quality. Yet they’re still a problem, apparently. Geesh, how high does the bar have to be? At a certain point one risks being exclusionary and snobbish in the quest for perfect discourse. It’s biased toward the brainy and blessed.
Given comment-less links can be to the benefit of both us and the linked party if something is being posted into an echo chamber.
How is it beneficial for the echo chamber?
Because they can get exposed to Scott’s idea which is expressed in terms that make it palatable to the audience (by definition, given circumstances). The comments may give the chamber the chance to ignore the idea that the cross-poster wants considered.
Everyone knows that you shouldn't read the comments, but the reason why you shouldn't read the comments on SlateStarCodex is a little different from the reason why you shouldn't read the comments on, say, YouTube.
The reason not to read (all) the comments is that doing so leaves you no time to do anything else.
I can’t claim to have read every comment, but to me the SSC comment section is an oasis of reason in a universe of sites filled with inflammatory, worthless, crap. I don’t even bother to scroll down into the comments of sites like LA Times or Washington Post much less Youtube. Reddit may be the other exception as long as you stay away from anything political. On SSC even comments I disagree with are at least well articulated and, to my eyes, respectful.
If the comments here are supposed to so terrible, I wonder what they think is a good comment section/forum.
+1
Do you use Facebook? There are a lot of groups that run on a very narrow range of opinions with administrators deleting everything that is even slightly off or (gasp! (sorry, couldn’t resist)) critical.
This is similar to the experience during a campaign event.
This is for self-affirmation, of course, not for discourse.
I would expect that forums get poisonous whenever the population grows to >1 monkeysphere. Past that point, good moderation becomes less and less optional.
I find the SSC comment section less bad than almost anywhere else public, but it’s still gone vastly downhill in the last few years. We have a variety of ideologies, which is nice, but it does seem like a majority of the content amounts to “people on $OTHER_SIDE are terrible.” We’re not much less mindkilled than anywhere else, we just manage to not all fail in the same direction.
It looks to me like what views or ideas seem offensive depends heavily on what you’re used to hearing, and whether the speakers have enough social status to get away with saying offensive-sounding things until they’ve normalized them.
As an example, we had some pretty mainstream voices in our society speaking in support of torturing prisoners in order to get information to fight the war on terror. By my values, that’s pretty damned offensive and horrible. But enough high-status people discussed it and treated it as an issue to be seriously considered that it became normalized.
More recently, we’ve seen Trump’s statements about banning Muslim immigration be described as offensive hate speech[1]. But *bombing* Muslims, drone-striking them, or invading their countries–that’s *never* offensive to talk about–indeed, after we bombed Syria over the use of chemical weapons, that’s when some of the pundit class started calling Trump “presidential.”
My best model of this is that the Overton window (the bounds of acceptable discussion–the stuff that isn’t heard as offensive or problematic in mainstream discussions) is not the result of any intelligent process of deciding what ideas are good/bad or harmful/helpful. Instead, it’s the result of unthinking political/economic/social processes, with lots of people pushing things one way or another, but nobody really in charge.
[1] As opposed to just a really bad policy.
I would have said a small minority.
I suggest an actual experiment. Go down a recent comment thread, for this and some other post, and see what fraction of the posts actually fit that pattern.
@albatross11
I think the emblematic thing is the way that David Frum, especially, has been embraced by some mainstream left-wingers. He is, according to the Atlantic’s website, a senior editor there; it’s one of the major mouthpieces for respectable left-of-centre liberalism in the US. I’ve seen various people I know, liberals all, praise his anti-Trump articles. David Frum probably has more Muslim blood on his hands than Trump does, given his role in propagandizing for a war that saw the peace bungled, leading to chaos.
The attitude of some people seems to be, sure, killing foreigners is OK, but let’s not be crude about it, and that killing someone while ostensibly trying to help them (often in a particularly halfassed manner, if it wasn’t a bogus pretext in the first place) is morally better than excluding them for bigoted reasons.
@albatross11
One of the worst things about the Trump era is having listen to people who have invented an imaginary Trump to replace the sordid reality of the man now occupying the white house. Trump didn’t just say that he wanted to ban Muslims from immigrating to the US, he suggested murdering the families of suspected terrorists, using methods of torture “beyond waterboarding”, and pillaging Arab countries of their natural resources.
You may wan’t an isolationist anti-immigration president, but what you’ve got is an advocate of the most brutal and naked kind of imperialism.
Assuming that David Frum DOES have the blood of thousands of people on his hands for advocating military intervention, does that mean he should be treated as beyond the pale when he writes on healthcare or gun control?
I want to say no, his writing should be judged on its own. On the other hand, if a mass shooter who had killed two dozen people just so happened to write really great articles on the costs & benefits of environmental regulation, I’m not sure I’d endorse them. Is it just cause Frum didn’t personally pull the trigger, only argued for doing so?
mdet:
I think the right way to approach this is not in a moral frame (you have the blood of thousands on your hands, therefore you must not be heard from again)–it’s in a rationalist frame (one of the biggest and most important policies you have argued strenuously for in your career was a godawful disaster, so we should keep that in mind when you propose another policy decision). Also, if you think he was unusually dishonest or illogical in making those arguments, that might lead you to discount his future arguments because you think he’s just not that good at predicting what’s going to happen if we follow some proposed course of action.
@DavidFriedman
I probably won’t actually do that. Partly because it would be boring and frustrating and work, but I think mostly because I suspect that you are right; I’m overestimating the level of toxicity.
On second reflection a weaker version might still hold, though. I have the subjective impression that a lot of large subthreads start from somebody doing the Thing, and others being unwilling to let it stand (albeit not always doing the same Thing themselves). I think my brain may be counting such threads as if every post was toxic instead of just the originator. What would you think of “A majority of comments have at least one ancestor exhibiting the behavior I described.”?
David Frum should be regarded as some who, at one time, was either willing to countenance moderately high numbers of casualties for what he perceived as long term gains to peace, or was optimistic to the point of foolhardy. That should definitely color your perception of any wisdom he has on, say, healthcare policy.
It shouldn’t put him into the same category as an actual murderer who enjoyed personally ending peoples lives. It is conceivable that the latter person could be less harmful in a position of great power, but as part of the social contract we agree to shun actual murders until and unless great contrition is shown, debts paid, etc.
hyperboloid:
I’m not denying that Trump has indeed made offensive and terrible statements. I’m specifically saying that the statements about wanting to ban Muslims from immigrating were not any more inherently offensive than the common ones where someone proposes some more bombing of Muslims to set them straight, but they were taken as much more offensive.
Trump’s support for torture, alas, is mainstream Republican policy at this point[1]. Though normally its advocates prefer euphemisms (“harsh interrogation”). Was it especially offensive that Trump was open about calling what he wanted done “torture” as opposed to “splashing a little water in their faces?”
Trump says horrible things pretty often. But somehow, his *saying* horrible things is more offensive than when we actually *do* horrible things. (And we’re probably fortunate that he’s pretty ineffective as a leader, so he hasn’t managed to do many horrible things thus far.)
[1] And as best I can tell, it is a bipartisan consensus that nobody above the rank of corporal will ever face any serious consequences for honest-to-God war crimes done in the War on Terror. Hell, you can even end up as a Berkeley Law School professor or a CIA director with that on your record.
Error:
I think the construction “All those X are bad because….” is not super common on SSC, but it’s jarring and memorable (in a bad way) when it appears and is applied to your beliefs or those of people you identify with.
@albatross11 & dndrsn
I wonder if you reserve the same level of disgust for the defenders of our adventures in Syria as you do with those who advocated the iraq war. The US is somewhat less complicit there, though only slightly, and that war has certainly gotten more people killed, without the upside of creating a democratic country in syria, and with what should have been the knowledge of hindsight. Or if you prefer a more direct comparison, the Obama administration’s replacement of CIA abductions with drone strikes. Because your comments smells a little of pearl clutching and selective outrage to me.
cassander:
The way it looks to me is that our invasions and occupations in the War on Terror have been pretty disastrous, overall. They’ve cost us a lot of money, killed a fair number of our people, maimed a lot more, and killed piles and piles of foreigners, of whom probably fewer than 100 had anything to do with 9/11.
They’ve been paired with half the country accepting torture as an acceptable policy for fighting our war, while the other half kinda-sorta opposes it as long as nobody important has to do any jail time[1]. Also with a policy of assassinating US citizens on the president’s say-so, alongside about a million other scary expansions of executive power. I don’t see a lot of evidence that this has made us any safer, even from terrorists. (We’re a lot less safe from potential power grabs from the executive branch or intelligence agencies now, which is a lot bigger long-term risk for remaining a free country.)
I don’t think intervening in Syria was our responsibility. Nor do I think it would have been a good idea–given how badly our other interventions have turned out, it’s hard to see why anyone would expect that one to have gone well. (Note that the Congress under Obama seemed to share my evaluation.) Our intervention in Libya amounted to a commercial telling everyone on our shit list that they’d better get nukes ASAP, because if they disarmed and made peace with us, we’d turn on them as soon as it became politically profitable to do so. We’re still running soldiers all over Africa, and I imagine we’ll try really hard to get into another war there[2].
My preference would be to see us back off on the aggressive foreign policy. This seems to be happening, to some extent, probably because the public is broadly kinda disillusioned with the constant wars we seem to fight for a decade or two at a time and never finish. I’m hoping that the next couple dozen times that politicians and pundits decide that it’s time to go off and invade and occupy (or bomb until their government collapses) a foreign country, there will be enough skepticism about it to keep us from sticking our dicks into the sausage grinder for another decade or two.
[1] My preference would be for everyone involved in the torture of captives to get a one-way flight to the Hague for trial.
[2] Note that in the classic style of outrage-reporting on Trump, the story when those special forces soldiers got killed in Niger wasn’t “What the hell are we doing getting soldiers killed in Niger?”, it was “Trump’s call to one of the war widows was insensitive because X.”
What the heck? I must have tripped the filter.
@hyperboloid
The families of suspected terrorists have been killed as “collateral damage” and so have people who weren’t terrorists but were in groups that were considered a little terrorist-y looking. Torture worse than waterboarding has happened. I don’t know whether US military involvement has actually increased US access to oil.
Is it worse to do these things while pretending you are not, or to say that doing them is good?
@mdet
My issue is that Frum is in part – in a small way – responsible for the refugee crisis that probably helped Trump get into office and certainly helped the populist and far right in Europe. Respectable mainstream left-wingers will approvingly say “look, that Frum says Trump is a bad man!” when Frum criticizes trump for being, essentially, crass. Creating refugees seems to be more morally acceptable than refusing to accept them. This is an odd moral line to draw: if you set fire to someone’s house (or in Frum’s case, say “get the gasoline and matches boys, in that house lives a bad man!”) I think you are a worse person than someone who won’t let the now-houseless people crash on the couch.
@cassander
What selective outrage? I’m talking about Frum specifically because he’s gotten kudos for trashing Trump. If you want me to express my opinion about Obama foreign policy in the Middle East and North Africa, here it is: disastrous! I can also condemn the Clinton administration if you’d like: it’s a bit odd to see Madeleine Albright, who has more dead Iraqis on her conscience than Frum, condemn Trump for maybe possibly kinda-sorta being a teensy bit isolationist, and promote American interventionism, which has been, like I said, disastrous in recent years. It has taken the form of going in, breaking something, half-assing the job of fixing it, and then getting out because it is no longer domestically popular.
Do you mean by advocating for Iraq, or for actions since? Certainly sans Iraq invasion the middle east would be dramatically different, but I don’t see the connection being so strong. Economic inequality is as much or more a motivation for the refugees as Syria war. As I understand it, Quadaffi (and other dictators?) were keeping the flow of migrants out of Europe until the west decided the lesson in Iraq was you just have to have your wars without boots on the ground, not that you can’t have them.
@albatross11
I’d contend that lumping all the interventions together like this is a dramatic oversimplification of the events in question that obscures important distinctions and turns a factual assertion into a defacto moral one.
Again as above. A lot of different things have gotten lumped together under the rubric of torture, many of which don’t belong there, imho.
Eh, I suspect that my list of dangerous executive power grabs is very different from yours but I don’t think the point is unreasonable.
We DID intervene in the syrian civil war. And we pushed our allies to intervene even more than we did.
Have you met us? We’re not going to stop, there is too much of the crusader instinct in American culture. The important thing is to try to make sure we do it better, because for damn sure we’re going to keep doing it.
Comment sections can serve as a reality check when writers are just knee-jerking their agendas, or going through the motions to fill space and meet a deadline.
Scott A is pretty even-handed as well as informative, and his readership reflects that. Though sometimes I’d warn against operating heavy machinery while reading the comment section — drowsiness may occur.
Yeah i love the comments here. People who hold all kinds of different positions about everything actually communicate, and think. Of course not always, but anything over 0% is a freaking miracle.
+1
I mostly lurk because anything I ever think to say has either been said or shortly will be said by someone with greater clarity and depth than I could have managed. This is true no matter what position I happen to take.
At the risk of being uncharitable, the average person’s response to hearing something they find morally outrageous is to throw a tantrum, whereas here you’re treated to extensive (often very dry) descriptions of the errors someone is mistaking. In SSC jargon pretty much everyone here is a mistake theorist. I believe any objections to the comments stem from others being conflict theorists or not realizing mistake theorists even exist.
Not that I’m going to be using it, but sharing blog links is a pretty ‘first world’ activity so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
Also, correct me if I’m wrong, how harsh can your circumstances be if you’re in the habit of throwing out “my my my my mys…” to smugly provoke people?
Doesn’t seem like a very safe habit.
Not a habit, actually the first time in my life I’ve ever used or typed that phrase. Yes it was smug, but it just seemed to me that if someone is “embarrassed” by the SSC comment section they are too very easily embarrassed. I was surprised to see Scott mention this as an issue. So I hoped to provoke discussion but not provoke anybody in particular.
My feeling about comments in general is that if the shoe doesn’t fit, just don’t wear it.
Naval Gazing continues its look at the elements that go into building a modern navy, this time examining the problems of a Coast Guard.
Also, it’s worth pointing out that last week was Jutland Week, and all 7 parts have now been posted:
Part 1 – Strategic Background
Part 2 – Preliminaries and Run to the South
Part 3 – Run to the North and Deployment
Part 4 – End of the Main Fleet Battle
Part 5 – The Night Action
Part 6 – Aftermath and Analysis
Part 7 – Alternate History
Bean 2 questions:
1. Would you happen to be aware of the Jutland animated video on youtube? It seems to say awfully similar things to what you’re saying. I couldn’t really detect any points of disagreement between them. Did you have any thoughts on it?
2. I’ll be visiting the Texas (the Ship) in a few months, anything i should know to ask or check out in advance?
I’m aware of the video, and recommend it at the end of part 1. The reason the two line up so well is that the narrator of the video is also the guy who wrote the book I used as my main source. Nicholas Jellicoe is a lovely man and the grandson of that Jellicoe.
Can’t really suggest much for visiting Texas, sadly. If you run into a guide, ask them to tell you about something. I mean in the generic sense. Always made my day when that happened.
Today, I’ve decided to do an Open Thread. Talk about whatever, so long as it’s not culture war.
What sort of Navy could win a war with the Culture?
… sorry, I’m bad at this.
I haven’t read any of the Culture books but from what I’ve absorbed from the internet, the Navy can improve its chances with good ship names!
There was a battleship in Use of Weapons, I remember that.
Are battleships useful for waging Culture Wars?
Only when culture war turns into civil war, and let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.
But we are still allowed to feel morally superior to the landlubbers, right? Because when I signed up for this gig, I was promised moral superiority!
Well taking the question both more and less seriously, what about that “show of force”/impressing civilians stuff you’ve talked about in the past? I guess that’s more diplomacy than culture war, but it seems like it could be related depending on the specifics.
(Also as cassander points out, great for moral superiority/self-esteem boosts!)
In any environment where threatening someone with battleship levels of force is remotely plausible, then we’re already much closer to Actual War than to the Culture War we have today. Battleships are impressive, but only a few lunatics expect the other side to start shelling them any time soon.
Sorry, I was thinking of the “goodwill tours” type stuff. I can’t find it right now, but I think you have a post on what battleships are good for, and this is one of the non-war things you mentioned (I want to say this was a post comparing the usefulness of batteships vs. aircraft carriers but I could be mis-remembering). The more I’m thinking about it the less I think it maps to any bit of what we call the “culture war” though…
And on topic, I’m enjoying the discussion of WWI in the actual naval gazing open thread 🙂
I think the post in question was either “Reactivation” or “Bringing Back the Battleships”. In either case, it doesn’t quite work. Battleships are amazing at giving an impression of firepower, but very few people are making decisions based on relative firepower in the culture war.
How useful are naval forces during civil war, anyway?
And I don’t mean some BS war of secession where the country neatly divides into two contiguous sides.
A proper civil war, where brother turns against brother, and everything’s a bit of a mess.
I could easily see the maximum size of unit able to decide which side they’re on without being paralyzed by mutiny being smaller than the size of unit needed to operate effectively.
The Navy is going to be the more technocratic of the military services(*). Their people are less likely to have been conscripted from the Oppressed Masses, and more likely to be middle-class careerists. Less likely to have been tasked with busting oppressed-mass heads in the buildup to the war, or otherwise living and working in close proximity to the oppressed. Less likely to have been corrupted or infiltrated by the opposition and/or opportunistic criminals. And more likely to understand the importance of keeping established systems and structures working as they always have, because poorly-run ships tend to sink with catastrophically fatal results in a way that Army bases don’t.
So a battleship would primarily be useful as a place from which the government can pull groups of a hundred or so men with reasonable assurance that none of them will sabotage the mission. That they have only modest training with rifles and little in the way of heavy weapons, is secondary to that concern.
Note that the Mexican Navy has been playing a key role in that country’s conflict with not-quite-revolutionary drug cartels, in large part because the Army cannot be trusted with serious operations. Though, the longer they are tasked with that role, the more likely they will succumb to the Army’s various maladies.
* Air Force may not count as a military service for this purpose.
I suppose these are no longer the days of Kiel and Battleship Potemkin.
Any professional musicians here? I have a question.
How does the typical pro make a living? The few I’ve known have stitched together a living from multiple sources: teaching individual students, accompanying or leading church choirs, playing in an occasional band typically for weddings, and teaching classes in music history or theory in classroom settings. None of them have had “a job”; it has always been a bunch of gigs. Is that the usual way to do it?
Not a professional musician, but have many friends and acquaintances who are.
Most of them get by mostly on “a bunch of gigs”, but many of them have “a job” that is regular but a small number of hours, such as being the instrumental teacher at a school (the kind where students come out of class for half an hour for one-on-one instruction from the teacher; the teacher might only be in school one or two days a week).
A few of them are in orchestras, which I think pays them a salary which is enough to get by on. They do bits and pieces of teaching as well.
I think the short answer to your question, though, is “yes”. Most pro musicians do a bit of this and a bit of that. It sounds incredibly stressful and exhausting to me…
EDIT: my aforementioned friends and acquaintances are all UK-based. I’d be interested to hear if the situation is significantly different in different countries…
Years ago I had a full time white collar job while playing piano in a jazz quintet on the side. My experience with two of our members led me to decide to continue with music only as a hobby:
– Our surly bass player had converted from trumpet because he wasn’t getting enough gigs (good jazz bassists can always get work). He was a mid-50s Berkeley burnout, living in a craphole apartment, bitter about life, bitter about having to switch instruments despite having a couple albums out, bitter about having to make ends by teaching music in addition to taking any gig he could.
– Our fantastic trumpet player was a fine individual, one of my favorite people I’ve every played with. Was good enough to be seriously considered for the Ray Charles band. He lived in a craphole apartment and made ends meet by teaching privately, teaching at school, and taking any gig he could.
Was thinking about this the other week after I saw Kurt Elling at a club — he is one of the top jazz singers working today. Club was sold out, but that’s maybe 150 people. Meanwhile my wife and daughter saw lesser pop star Camila Cabello at a sold out show of 2000 people.
Adam Neely is a young professional jazz bassist living in NYC. He has a Youtube channel mainly dedicated to music theory but he has a few “day in the life” videos that are pretty insightful, if a bit nerve wracking. He does lots of little weird gigs through word-of-mouth in between big cheques, and I suppose makes some money off Patreon too. Check out his channel, if only for the theorycraft.
I have a few pro musicians in my family and can answer on their behalf. I will refer to them by letter.
A makes his living as a full-time electronic music producer. He gets money from ticket and merch sales for sure, and maybe from “residencies” too. (A “residency” in music is, as I understand it, where you have an arrangement with a venue to play shows there on a regular basis. I don’t know if you get the money as a regular fee or if it’s just they reserve your spot on the calendar and the money is still based off ticket sales from each show.) He might also get a regular paycheck from a label that puts out his music (not sure about that one, because I’m not sure if he’s on his own label or something these days), and I know at one point at least he was getting money from a lawsuit against someone very famous who had infringed on his copyrighted work.
Since childhood I haven’t been in close contact with B, who is a full-time singer-songwriter, but I think she makes a living by selling records and tickets and merch. She was writing a monthly or weekly column there for a while (maybe still is?) and might have been getting paid for that too, though I can’t imagine it was a substantial part of her income.
C plays the occasional wedding/other event but mainly makes her money by giving private lessons (on the main instrument she plays).
D is a friend and former coworker, not a family member; he has a “day job” but plays the occasional gig with his band, mainly for fun but sometimes for money. He says the best-paying and most regular gigs are shows for kids.
Then I also worked with a guy who made his money by composing film scores. I don’t know if that means he counts as a musician or not.
A high school friend of mine is a professional jazz trumpeter. He plays gigs and gives lessons. My former cello teacher seems to make his living the same way, plus he also teaches at music camps and occasionally works with other (sometimes very famous) musicians e.g. doing arrangements of their compositions. I know a lot of other professional musicians and it’s usually something like that.
In hometown of New Orleans, it’s mainly a bunch of gigs, though tourism and the very large number of bars, clubs, and restaurants that feature live music means that there are more gigs available than in many other cities. Quoting an article about the situation on just one street in New Orleans:
I don’t have any personal experience with the professional music scene anywhere else.
My girlfriend teaches at local music schools. Mostly kids, some adult students (which is how we met). She plays at events occasionally as well.
She has “a job” in the sense that she works through one set of schools most of the time, but she’s technically a contractor. Making ends meet is difficult. On the flip side, she gets plenty of off-hours.
Most pros I know teach either in school or universities as well (although I do know a lot of them from their work as teachers which presumably skews things a bit). Even the guy who was good enough to play with Bowie and tour in Asia didn’t earn enough from that to retire off it (in his 60s).
I can give you some info on the Classical Vocalist scene.
Many earn livings the way described by others, but there are a few other options.
Some make a living entirely off Church music, singing at 3-4 Churches, doing sung mass, etc.
Chorus work at a B-Opera House or above provides the most steady (and often most high-paying) employment, though it’s hell on the voice. Many people who could have principal careers go to chorus because of the stability.
Most Opera houses work by hiring principals for a production, this can work, but a sudden illness or a cancellation can destroy your income. Most doing this have teaching on the side.
Cover(Understudy) work can be very lucrative. If you can show you’ve experience in, say, 5 roles, you can get paid for being ready to step on stage at any house that needs you at short notice. Some singers rarely sing a note on-stage and pull close to 6-figures.
Germany, and Opera Australia, and a few other houses still work by having a “Stable” of full time singers on 2-3 year contracts for principal roles. these are usually lower paid than guest artists.
Germany also has a few Repertory Houses left, which take people on for the long term. However you’ll sing La Boheme one night and Les Miserables the next, and be a backup dancer in Aladdin the next, so it’s hard work.
If you play Overwatch, who is your main hero? (I’ve never played it, but I take it that Team Fortress 2 works analogously, so feel free to comment the character you main there as well if you like.)
I used to play TF2, mainly as Pyro, secondarily as Medic. While there would often be too many Pyros there would almost never be too many Medics. I could also play fairly well as Demoman. My computer is Linux only though, so I can’t run Overwatch.
I used to main Scout in TF2. I never really enjoyed the game that much and kind of just defaulted to it as a big-online-multiplayer-population option after Halo 3 (a truly great online multiplayer game) died off. As such, didn’t have much interest in getting into Overwatch.
What a timely question, I actually just got off playing some TF2 for the first time in years!
My most consistent main would be Scout, but I’ve gone through long “main” periods on other classes: Pyro back when the Degreaser was absurd, battle engineer way waaaay before it was cool (get off my lawn mini spammers), and spy (who I suck at, but a good spy round is one of gaming’s highlights).
Split into DPS, Tank, and Support because I’m the sort of person who tries to fill a hole in the team before locking my main.
DPS: Soldier 76. Jack of all trades, he fits into any team composition, and I prefer steady DPS to McCree’s burst. Although in FFA, I’ve fallen in love with Doomfist. Slamming people into walls is tons of fun, and you have lots of chances to surprise people in FFA.
Tank: Reinhardt (with D.va as a close second). I’m good with most tanks, but Reinhardt seems to be the purest form of tanking – advance with your team, refuse to die, and utterly flatten anyone who gets too close to your team’s personal space. And again, decking people into walls is good fun.
Support: I’m best with Mercy, but I really need to put some time in to relearn her, I haven’t played her much since she was reworked.
In TF2, my main class was Heavy. I like parking on an objective and demolishing anyone who gets too close. And I don’t have the leet skills needed for Soldier or Demoman.
I used to main Sniper in TF2, although I wasn’t very good at it. Never played Overwatch.
I haven’t played in a while, so there have probably been umpteen rebalance updates and stuff like that, but my main was D.VA. I like the fact that her cannons have no reaload so you can always fire, and her high health and flight ability makes her great to get in and harrass the enemy safely. The barrier ability can be flashed on and off quickly (or at least it could be when I played. I know they’ve changed it a few times) to selectively block a lot of stuff. A good D.VA is really hard to kill and annoying, because she has both tankiness and mobility.
Her barrier can still be flickered, but now there’s a 0.5 second delay after turning it off, and the charge got nerfed so it only lasts 2 seconds. She’s still good, but her barrier only lasts just long enough to get through a choke point, so you have to be careful.
However, they also gave her micro-missiles and the ability to shoot while flying, which has made her dive capabilities just amazing. She can boost in, burn down an isolated enemy, then boost out, sort of like Winston but with better guns.
I’m not particularly good, but I play mostly as Soldier 76 or Junkrat (in TF2 I loved Demoman – just something fun about spamming high explosives from above) depending on the map and whether we are on attack or defense. I’m not twitchy good enough to play the snipers or the more finicky DPS heroes.
I don’t tank very often unless the team needs it. I’m a decent Reinhardt and am working on getting better at Orisa. Kind of hopeless as D.Va and Winston for some reason.
For support I used to favor Mercy but now play mostly Lúcio or Moira.
What makes Overwatch work so much better than TF2? I’ve played and enjoy both but basically only play Overwatch now because:
1) It’s much deeper – with so many more heroes there will always be one that suits your playstyle / needs, and learning all those abilities and counters adds a lot of continuing interest.
2) The matches are much more fun – they actually conclude, for one thing, as opposed to never-ending CTF on 2Fort because it’s mostly impossible to actually score a capture, but also Overwatch seems to much more organically create / reward spontaneous team play (even when no one is using voice chat).
1) is a pretty obvious difference, but I’m stumped as to what Overwatch did to achieve 2)? The mechanics seem pretty similar overall, but the difference in play quality is stark.
On the subject #2, one factor is simply that there is a clock in every game mode. That definitely helps with the “actually concluding” bit.
As to rewarding team work, the basic mechanics of Overwatch are tilted slightly in favor of the offense, but they also depend on every member of the Defense to have been dealt with in order to progress the objective. The objectives are location based, and therefore serve as a focal point for both the offense and the defense. This encourages team fights centered around a relatively small geographic location.
If you think about most maps, they are either a) payload maps where the objective itself moves, or b) involve fairly substantial portions of the map that don’t see play as they aren’t germane to the team fight and simply serve as a time sink requiring travel time after respawn.
Thinking about it more, I’m inclined to agree with your second and third paragraph.
In particular, I think the “time sink requiring travel time” is really a surprisingly key component. This sort of naturally breaks the game into a series of distinct team fights rather than a constant meat grinder where neither side can gain an advantage. In any of these individual fights, death has a real cost – respawn is only 10 seconds but it might be 30-40 seconds before you can actually be back in a fight, and by that time that “wave” has been decided. If either side gains an advantage of two or more live players at the point of action (or if they wipe out certain key players, like a tank physically holding a point), they will almost certainly carry that action.
This forces some breathing time where you can check the team status and regroup for the next wave.
As you note, the maps are well designed to force action at certain key points, and also to promote an ebb and flow between offense and defense.
Some of it just seems to be that Overwatch has very involved devs that do a ton of testing before making updates and are continually rebalancing with apparent intentional goals of rewarding team play and avoiding making any heroes overly dominant or useless in the meta.
As some evidence of how well tuned the balance is, I’ve noticed the difference in play in the Arcade “total mayhem” mode, which doubles everyone’s HP, speeds up ult charging, and substantially reduces cooldowns for all abilities. One effect is that the games I’ve been in have been much more “meat grinder” – the extra HP makes it take longer to kill players so it’s hard to wipe a team before they get respawned reinforcements. The modified cooldowns make some heroes vastly OPed and others kind of worthless (in particular, Winston is nuts because he can more-or-less constantly use his jump and always have a shield up, and Soldier gets kind of lame because he relies mostly on his primary fire (which isn’t boosted) and he can’t deal enough damage during a Visor to take out multiple heroes).
As a big TF2 fan who has not gotten into Overwatch I want to point out that TF2 has most of these features in your original point 2 ; it’s just 2Fort that sucks. It might be CTF that sucks in general.
The best mode is the control point mode (I forget what it’s called). I prefer the asymmetric one with attackers and defenders, but the symmetric one is good to.
Your note that “also Overwatch seems to much more organically create / reward spontaneous team play (even when no one is using voice chat)” is almost exactly the sort of thing I raved about TF2 when it was new.
I was a big fan of TF2 (though I mostly haven’t played since the Orange Box days). I went back to it recently (i.e. this year)… and really Overwatch is everything TF2 is, but better (except the wacky humor, which is a big selling point for TF2).
For whatever reason last time I played 9/10 servers I ended up on were 2Fort. Maybe I just need to be pickier about where I play.
I will say that Overwatch doesn’t (or didn’t) have a CTF mode, and when they added it to the arcade – it kind of sucks. And the symmetric point control mode is my least favorite mode in “standard” Overwatch.
So my favorite TF2 modes (payload and multipoint attack/defend) are the most common Overwatch modes – that probably colors my opinion.
The other probably underrated item is that standard Overwatch limits you to one copy of a hero per team – a common problem in TF2 is too many players playing a single role, and while that can happen in Overwatch it’s less common (and there’s variety within the roles).
That’s more a symptom of 24/7 16v16 2Fort servers than TF2 itself. The early TF2 maps were very much designed for 9-12 player teams, and their design flaws (mainly too powerful chokepoints+lack of flank routes) were really exacerbated when servers increased the team sizes to 16v16. Overwatch’s Eichenwalde was a choke clusterfuck on release with 6v6 teams, imagine what it’d be like the teams were suddenly 9v9 or 12v12. Anyway TF2 is a lot more objective and team oriented on better maps and/or with fewer players.
Unfortunately Valve gave absolutely zero support for decent matchmaking or competitive play, so it was a pain in the butt to find consistently active servers that weren’t 24/7 Dustbowl or whatever, or to find out that competitive teams even existed. Whereas Overwatch made their matchmaking front and center from day 1.
@1 More subjectively, I’d say the TF2 classes are deeper and have a higher skill ceiling than individual Overwatch classes. Good Soldiers and Demos look very different from pub players spamming down a chokepoint (like myself), for instance.
So basically all the pieces are there but there aren’t enough servers playing in the more balanced / better team play modes. I’ll buy that (though I’d still say that some of the map layouts optimize for meat grinders).
I just don’t see though how TF2 classes are “deeper” – Oveerwatch has 3x the number of heroes, and the abilities in each class have a lot more variety.
You’re right though that TF2 classes have steeper learning curves, and definitely bigger rewards for more traditional FPS skills. Whereas I’d argue Overwatch has (some) heroes that require less “mastery”, but has a bigger meta and more rewards for understanding it.
Don’t have a main because i like variety, so i switch between various heroes, usually picking something the team needs. It would be easier to list the heroes i don’t play: Doomfist, Reaper, Widowmaker, Anna, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Zarya, Lucio, Zenyatta, and Moira. The reasons i don’t play Doomfist and Reaper is because i don’t like their fiddly mobility mechanics, for Widowmaker and Anna it’s because i suck at sniping, Reinhardt is too short ranged, Roadhog is too weird ranged, Zarya too timing dependent, and finally Lucio, Zenyatta, and Moira are all too fiddly and complicated for my tastes. Everyone else, i can usually find something fun to do with them.
However the character i am unquestionably best at is Mercy. This is because i suck at multi-tasking. It’s so bad that when my Boyfriend watches me play he keeps repeating the words “you’re being shot at” over and over again because despite multiple flashing red indicators and rapidly declining health bar i rarely notice incoming fire, there’s just too much going on. Also i’m very bad at timing the use of my abilities, i usually use them either as soon as possible or never, which works very poorly with so many characters.
Mercy though, is the most straightforward monofocused character in the entire game. There are only two things to do: move and heal. And there is only one time to do them: immediately. Mercy practically rewards tunnel vision because nothing else really matters as long as you keep moving and healing. She’s high speed run n’ gun, all frantic action with little thought, and it fits me very well.
As an aside, i feel like i should hate Sombra. She has a bunch of complicated, fiddly, timing-dependent mechanics, the things i hate in other characters. Also her weapon requires good mouse-tracking whereas i can’t mouse-track for shit. So basically, i suck at Sombra, i suck at Sombra a lot, and i have little hope of getting better because her entire play style is completely at odds with mine, and yet i can’t stop playing her.
Relevant: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9uTScSgzrM
Mostly on board with what you’re saying, but out of curiosity, what makes you find Lúcio too fiddly and complicated? To me he’s the easiest support to play effectively – just stay close to the team, run around being hard to hit, and “pump it up” at peak team fight to heal faster. And just dump tons of sonic rounds into the fattest target. Plus he’s got his own pretty effective escape mechanism (speed boost) that doesn’t require any help from the rest of the team. Finally, he sort of naturally forces team play because your teammates are naturally drawn to his healing aura.
Whereas I really like Mercy, she’s the strongest pure healer, but I find her to be the fiddly one. Particularly her movement ability, which is great but can strand you in awkward positions if not used carefully. She can only heal one at a time, so you have to be constantly checking all the players and know which ones to prioritize.
My biggest challenge playing her is that she’s kind of the anti-Lúcio in terms of team play. Invariably I’ll get tempted to run off and heal some dude who Leroy Jenkinsed his way into a terrible position, and we’ll both die. Or I’ll be the last one standing (or the only one who knows it’s time to get out of Dodge) with no escaping teammate to latch onto, and I’ll die. Since rule number one of playing support is “don’t die”, I’ve been playing her less just because I die too often (relative to other healers).
Of course she’s no where near as fiddly as Zenyatta or Moira – just wanted to put in a plug for Lúcio.
I’m pretty new at the game and I have almost no experience with team FPS games in general, but for whatever reason I’ve taken to playing Moira. I appreciate her versatility and something about her control scheme just feels intuitive to me somehow.
My second choice is usually Mercy or Widowmaker, depending on the game and the team’s needs. I’m better at healing and sniping than jumping right into the fray. (I really like Ana in concept, because on paper she seems like she’d be ideal for me, but her abilities just seem too weak for her to really be effective.)
I don’t like tanking in general, but if the team really needs a tank, I’ve found I usually do decently well playing Zarya.
My 3 years old daughter is really good at drawing, for her age. Any advice for a parent how to help her further develop her skills? Given her age, I can’t really teach her things like “perspective”; so I don’t know in which direction to progress.
Is there some specific curriculum for drawing-gifted kids? Even if it would be for somewhat higher age, e.g. 6, I think it could be helpful. But if you know resources like “how to draw X simply”, that could probably help, too.
Mostly, give her lots of colors, paints, papers, clay, and generally enjoyable things to draw/paint/sculpt with.
Encourage her to draw things she sees herself, not necessarily to follow step-by-step tutorials. They’ll develop better observational skills, which is about 90% of the trick for drawing well.
In general (I’m biased toward impressionism and against formulaic, highly stylized comic art, fwiw), the “how to draw x” books tend to be counterproductive, even at a fairly young age. The trick is to look at the thing you want to draw in terms of line, shape, and lightness/darkness, rather than as a pre-determined, simplified symbol, which is a pretty strong temptation for most older kids, maybe because they have to manipulate symbols for years in school. Spending some time drawing and painting things she sees around her before going through formalized schooling is likely to help. Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain is dated, with sort of cringy pop-neurology, but has good exercises for when she’s a bit older and more self-conscious.
ETA: For older children, I recommend the elements and principles of design model (I teach art sometimes, and this is what I mostly use).
It goes something like: focus on one element (line, shape, value, color, texture, volume), and/or one principle (balance, contrast, movement, rhythm, emphasis, pattern), and find an artist who got it really well. Eg: focus on line and movement, go spend some time looking at Kandinsky. Then make some pieces that focus on that element/principle, in that case using mostly or only lines or varying thicknesses to show movement. Or, focus on shape and balance by creating a balanced composition using only the spaces around the objects, leaving the objects white (negative space drawing). Go through all the elements and principles in that way.
At this moment she has ~unlimited amount of paper, because any A4 paper that is only printed on one side gets thrown into the “paper Bunny can draw on” box by her table; and there is always some paper we need to get rid of. Also, she has an erasable magnetic board. And she uses Tux Paint on tablet. All of this, daily.
We tried clay, but so far she refuses to sculpt. She only likes to cut out shapes using the cookie cutters.
If it is not too much work, could you please give me a few more examples like this? (I mean “for X, look at Y”.)
I would say this is smashing advice for someone already showing art talent, but for many, the “how to draw” books can be quite useful for building some fundamental skills in , at least pencil drawing. I know in my art class days in middle school I certainly enjoyed drawing out of them, as clean lines were my weak point. I think the biggest thing would be to diversify as much as possible. Including dabbling in 3d media as well.
If you want to get good at any skill you need to spend time with people who are already good at that skill. If you’re not doing that then you’re just going to be wasting time flailing around trying different things that you think might work, but that probably actually won’t work, because you have no idea what you’re doing.
If you are serious about helping your daughter get good at drawing, sign her up for a class, or hire her a tutor or something.
I think as long as you don’t go full hardcore tiger mom mode, your daughter will thank you later.
A class is definitely a plan, but it has to wait a few months, because they typically start in September. I wonder if some art students would be willing to babysit.
That’s not a bad idea actually. But you want to pick an art student who can actually teach drawing. Not all of them can.
At age 3 most of what you want is simply someone who enjoys drawing, and can enjoy drawing with her. Repetition and enjoyment is more important than technique unless you are actively trying to accomplish something (ie put together a portfolio, or finish a project).
Depends if the little girl has long-term plans to really develop technique and become masterful at drawing or painting. (Or if you have plans for her to do that.) It would be bad but easy to cripple that possibility by instilling bad habits.
I think there certainly is truth in this, but art isnt like a trade type apprenticeship where there are some solid, hard skills that need to be passed along from teacher/influencer to student. I think lessons would be valuable in educating how to view subjects, and how to build some basic blocks of general skill, but I would be wary of someone trying to mold a copy of themselves out of my kid, if that were the case.
Why not draw with her? At 3, perhaps the more important thing is to maintain the interest. The upside is you get to create good memories with her. Also, look at a lot of beautiful things together. An eye for beauty is a really good thing to have for that kind of artistic endeavors.
Also, just to be contradictory towards laughingagave, I will recommend a series of how to draw xx books. If your daughter shows any interest at all in drawing human figures, Figure Drawing For All It’s Worth, Drawing the Head and Hands by Andrew Loomis is worth checking out. His books are no longer in print, so you might have to do some internet sleuthing to find the pdfs.
Anything by George Bridgman is also highly recommended.
At the end of the day though, getting good at art is really about commitment. She has to jeep doing it.
(I’m a visual effects artist. Those books were indispensable to me when I was at the beginning of my career and trying to improve my traditional art skills)
Thanks, I knew about Loomis, but not about Bridgman. Looking at it.
(By the way, boo Firefox! Since a few weeks ago, it marks downloaded files as infected not because of their content, but because of the domain they came from — the same file from a different domain is okay. So it actually tries to scare you away from using illegal websites. Pissed me off, so I want to spread the word.)
One thing you can do is encourage your daughter to practice seeing while she’s not drawing. Point at things and talk about what they REALLY look like. What shapes they’re actually made of, what colors they really are, etc.
Aside from that, if you really want to encourage her down that path (and always there’s the question “why not just let it be something she does on her own for fun?”), hire a private teacher. One who can really work with kids and will help your daughter reach whatever goals you think she should/can aim for.
I could even bring the magnetic board outside and try drawing the thing. (Daughter prefers to see someone else draw the thing first.) The colors won’t be there, but the shapes will.
She enjoys drawing a lot; the question seems whether she will be doing the same thing over and over again, or moving towards new things. That partially depends on her (how fast she gets tired of the old thing), but partially on inspiration from outside. As an example, she used to draw things as “one thing — one color”. (She would draw three bunnies: one fully red, one fully green, one fully blue.) Then she used TuxPaint where there is the magical rainbow color thing, and afterwards she started drawing objects with multiple random color (red head, one eye green, one eye blue…). Only sometimes she uses realistic colors. So the inputs matter.
We made some degree of effort to help our kids develop their art talent, and I think it kind of worked. My wife recommends a book called Drawing with Children, by Mona Brookes. She also got a lot of use out of blind contour drawing – both because obvious failures are obvious, and because they are funny. That also teaches some mental skills. I myself did some amount of challenging my kids to answer a question using art or to draw a response to some scenario. The questions were sufficiently weird that creativity was implicitly mandatory. I liked the results enough that I kept doing it. All it required was coming up with weird scenarios and then paying attention to the drawings they produced in response.
This is anything but a comprehensive response to your question; but I have always found it interesting that when my father-in-law (who has enough chops as an artist to have had shows in museums in a couple of different countries) sits down to work with my somewhat talented seven-year-old, he always spends much more time than I expected on mechanics: this is how you hold the pastel, this is how you blend strokes into a smooth background, and so on.
As someone who is very serious about drawing art, but who got into it pretty late in life for such a thing (~ age 20), the best advice I can give is give her a lot of opportunities to keep drawing. Also let her get frustrated and improve. For example, if she says her work is bad, don’t just say it’s good, say that she will eventually learn to do whatever is bothering her.
I’d have her do the following exercises once she gets old enough to have enough concentration and focus (I don’t have kids so I don’t really know, but I figure three might be a little young, but only a couple of years more should be enough). These were what, more than anything else, caused me to ‘get it’ and have massive and rapid improvement:
1
2
I’d put a copy of Hogarth’s Analysis of Beauty where she can see it.
TLP has a post working around the book “Drawing on the right side of the brain”, and the book contains exercises for improving basic drawing skills.
Thank you for the link. I usually hate TLP, but this is excellent because it isn’t about narcissism. Are there other posts you’d recommend that aren’t about narcissism?
Since I know someone will ask, the typical TLP post about narcissism is so vague about what he means by narcissism that it just seems like a narcissistic superiority dance.
People have posted some links so that it’s possible for me to tell what he means– narcissism is the desire to look good to oneself rather than actually doing something useful, I think. However, I still think he’s engaging in aggressive guessing other people’s motives, and he fails to allow for mixed motives.
Just by coincidence today I saw a recommendation that Daniel Coyle’s books on developing talent are a good read for parents in this situation — drawing or any other skill.
Not drawing specific, but parenting notes about supporting and encouraging kids who seem to show an interest/aptitude for something:
(1) interest is more important than ability, especially for young kids. If they are engaged enough in something to make consistent progress, even very slowly, they will have time to become very good.
(2) show an interest yourself, but don’t make the child’s experience about you. Whenever I want my kids to play piano, I sit down and start playing, then one of them will come and take over.
For drawing, specifically, I found the Monart/Mona Brooks book good for activities I could also do and discuss with the kids.
Getting too involved, yourself can be frustrating. In our parent group, almost every family has a story about “kid was interested in X, parent got involved and took over making it fun for the adult and not for the kid.”
(3) expect that the child’s interest levels will change, often dramatically.
This part is very difficult for me. As a parent, I don’t want to push my kids to do things that they, genuinely, find uninteresting, since there are so many great alternatives that they can (and wan to) pursue. However, any worthwhile activity will have some moments when it is hard or frustrating, and it is possible they would benefit from a push during/through those times.
if you find the right balance, let me know!
Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain is an interesting book that claims that if you learn to draw the wrong way, you will kinda have to restart from scratch if you want to draw the right way. It’s written for adults, but you might be able to read it and simplify the instructions in a way she can understand.
I’ve been enjoying this blog by John Nerst, who appears to hang out in the comments here. In particular I recommend this post on what it means to assert that something exists. Here’s an excerpt:
There’s a shorter version here, in the form of a response to a question I asked in a previous open thread.
Reminds me of this, from Bertrand Russell:
(A History of Western Philosophy, pp. 153–4)
“If I replace the common meaning of this word with an idiosyncratic technical definition of my choice, we can see that my opponent’s position no longer makes any sense.”
Is this the most popular argument in modern philosophy?
The issue is that “common meaning”s of words are typically either inconsistent, incoherent, or limited to very narrow contexts, and that you thus can’t make rigorous philosophical arguments on the foundation of the “common meaning” of very many words.
Strict definitions are usually limited to far more narrow contexts than the more common meaning of words.
This is why motte-and-baileys are so attractive. One can make far-reaching claims using the bailey and then retreat to the motte when criticized.
Redefining words can very easily lead people to be rigorous when examining the word itself, but then, without even recognizing it, use the non-rigorous meaning when actually using the word in an argument.
I liked that post. I’ll check out the blog. Thanks.
Good post on a good topic.
Because of this comment, I am reading John Nerst’s blog, and it is excellent.
Puzzles/logic general
I like writing and solving logic puzzles, but I end up brute-forcing a lot of them because I enjoy the process more than I enjoy working out which math tools to use.
~~~
Example:
1) Alice wants to sit next to Fiona
2) Bert wants to sit next to Erin
3) Carlos doesn’t want to sit next to Alice or Devin
4) Devin doesn’t want to sit next to Alice
5) Erin wants to sit next to Carlos
How do you arrange ABCDEF so they all sit where they want? Which rule is redundant?
ROT13 qsnorp ehyr sbhe vf erqhaqnag
~~~~
What is this type of problem called? Is there a fast, elegant way to determine which rules of a system are redundant in problems like this?
Post your puzzles and logic riddles!
There’s multiple solutions to that puzzle, and each solution should work in reverse. Here’s the one I found with it’s reverse: QORPSN NSPROQ
I also don’t see how the one rule is redundant? If you remove that rule than this would be a valid answer: QNSPRO
I love puzzles of most types. I like cryptic crosswords, I like that one about the eye colours on the island, or that one with the prisoners and the switch, I’ve gradually been working through the GCHQ puzzle book…
But for some reason I really don’t like ones like your example. Or the ones where there are five houses and you know that “the person who lives in the blue house lives next to the person who has a poodle” and “the person who likes red wine does not live next to the person who does line dancing”… “which colour of house does the person who plays chess live in?”. I don’t know why – I just find them very frustrating and unsatisfying. Maybe because they’re just logic? But then I’m not sure what apart from logic is included in the puzzles I like… pattern-matching?
Here’s one I made some time back. Don’t google it overmuch or you’ll find an entry on a puzzle site that includes the answer. It’s mathy but requires nothing more than google to solve.
Inspector Crumblesniff thinks he is on the verge of arresting a notorious Mafia hit man, but he needs your help. First, after a raid on Sal’s Stereotypical Pizzeria, he found an address book with these contents:
BRUNO, ALFONSO – 123 LOVEJOY
GIORDANO, VITO – 456 AINSWORTH
LANGELLA, TONY – 789 WYGANT
PICCOLO, SAMMY – 159 JARRETT
TOCCO, FRANKIE – 357 EMERSON
Next, by disguising himself as a table lamp, the Inspector was able to sneak in to Don Furfante’s secret base, the Piazza di Sei, and acquire the following job list:
PLUMBER – 2074123927971998088
PAPERBOY – 3907210679561031886
MAILMAN – 3724268395359054732
ASSASSIN – 4149097910918443572
GARDENER – 1394589336448442100
Unfortunately, the job list seems to be encrypted, and the Judge Maldestro will only issue a single search warrant. Can you figure out the killer’s address?
Trivial question: what kinds of music do you guys listen to, if any? What are your favorite genres/bands/individual songs?
I listen to all sorts of things, but my top genre is probably symphonic metal, with Nightwish being a recent favorite. (I get the sense that the metal community proper looks down on them a bit for some reason, but I dunno.) I also listen to a lot of soundtracks, especially anime stuff — particularly Shiro Sagisu. Also, Miracle of Sound/Gavin Dunne. He’s an extremely prolific musician who writes songs based on various fiction — mostly video games, but occasionally other stuff as well.
My favorite’s classical, generally Vivaldi or Bach.
I became a lot more fond of Vivaldi after I stopped playing his music in public school orchestras. The Four Seasons are actually pretty nice music! (Winter and Summer, at least.)
Dvorak still has my heart though <3
My tastes are pretty bipolar. I’d say my two most-listened genres are ambient and death metal. I have a small collection of Russian classical music that I absolutely adore, but do not know much about.
When it comes to metal, im pretty picky. I like blackened, grinding dissonance with really sludgy/doomy movements. The metal bands for me are Portal, Ulcerate, Primitive Man, Vermin Womb, Convulsing, and Abyssal. My album of the year last year was Primitive Man’s Caustic.
I’m an ambient musician (non-professional) myself so I focus on making my own rather than listening to a lot of others’ material. However some of my favourites are Prurient, Tim Hecker, Port Royal, Mogwai, Earth, and The Convoy.
I agree the metal community tends to look down on symphonic metal, mainly because it isn’t heavy enough for most metalheads and is too feminine. The bands that get away with it are Opeth, Katatonia and Alcest – but i’d call these more ‘folk influenced’ than properly symphonic. No doubt you’re already fully aware of Opeth, but just in case…Blackwater Park and My Arms, Your Hearse get my vote.
Some of my favorite bands (Alice in Chains, Mad Season) have done performances with orchestras, and I never much liked it.
I also never understood why groups like Apocalyptica don’t use singers (or at least didn’t back when I was listening to them) and instead would dedicate an instrument to playing the vocal parts. I always thought that sounded terrible.
Have you heard Apocalyptica’s “Path Vol. II”?
No.
Since you’re talking about metal, does anyone know of any good metal bands from the last 20 that don’t have any weird vocals(or at least keep it to a minimum)but are really heavy? They don’t have to be Freddie Mercury, just someone who doesn’t do those death metal growls or anything like that.
Metallica would be what leaps to mind. Or were you thinking heavier?
Rammstein?
Metallica is definitely heavy enough but they changed dramatically after the first four albums and those early ones don’t meet my 20 year cut off.
Hah! That’s a really good question. I’m coming up blank. I thought of Iced Earth, but a) they started in the 80s, and b) they have pretty extreme vocals as well (just no growling). It’s a damn shame that straight-up singing has gone out of fashion so thoroughly in metal.
Look to sludge and stoner metal.
Start with Elder. Ignore their first album and start with Dead Roots Stirring. Lore and Reflections of a Floating World are also very good (if a little proggier).
Torche play an infectious blend of sludge, stoner, doom, and… pop punk! They’re a lot of fun. My favorite of theirs is Harmonicraft, close second is Restarter.
Lo-Pan have a sludgey, stoner-y groove that just sound like driving. Check out In Tensions and Colossus.
—
You have to try Opeth‘s Pale Communion, a great metal / heavy rock album from a legendary (but former) death metal band.
—
Abbath‘s self-titled is a blend of black metal and hard rock. The vocals are weird, but they’re neither growls nor shrieks. More of a resonant, malevolent, bullfrog. It works better than you’d think.
If you are specifically wanting to avoid death metal growls, The Deftones‘ Koi No Yokan and Gore are heavy and dark, and still feature varied and evocative vocal performance. Chino Moreno is in a class of his own.
Voyager aren’t as specifically heavy as the other bands, but they’re very, very good, they incorporate influences from a variety of styles, and their singer has a really fantastic vocal timbre. Ghost Mile is one of my favorite albums.
Prong.
Yes. Here and here. The first solves your requirement on vocals by not having vocals.
A small note: if what you actually mean by ‘no weird vocals’ is ‘no harsh vocals’ I think it would be better to say ‘no harsh vocals’. ‘Weird’ is a value judgment.
It’s not harsh vocals that I necessarily have a problem with. Slayer and Pantera could both be said to have harsh vocals, but it’s not growling.
If you think about the fact that grown men are doing their best impressions of Cookie Monster, horror B-movie demons, and pterodactyls in an unironic effort to make their music sound cool, it is pretty weird.
You’re making a claim which you must know is literally false. But let me say it anyway: no, not everyone who is doing harsh vocals is doing so in order to sound like a cookie monster, or to make their music sound ‘cool’. If you think this is the case then listen to this song and tell me in all honesty that you think anyone is trying to sound scary. Or cool.
One fundamental function harsh vocals can have is to take supporting role. It is fairly common for them to melt into the rest of the music, while clean vocals are by their nature generally in the center of the music and draw the most attention. Moreover, harsh vocals have much less personality in them, in some cases none – by which I mean that there is no innate quality relating to the singer in them, the same way there is in the voice of everyone. In their purest form, harsh vocals just sound a certain way, and anyone can theoretically get there, it is just a matter of skill. It’s for those two reasons that I consider it a much more humble way of singing, certainly less intrusive.
An example of this is here.
The other and more important thing is that they open up a wide range of sounds and atmospheres that are simply not achievable with clean singing. Examples here, here, here
But take a moment to appreciate the fundamental asymmetry here. I personally tend to find male cleans, in particular, unpleasant and annoying in many cases. There are very few songs I could name that I don’t think would be improved by getting rid of male cleans and either replacing them with female cleans or harsh vocals or scrapping them entirely. Imagine me posting under the recommendation of anyone something like “this has male clean vocals, who wants to hear another man sing, that’s so gay!” without any comprehension of the complete subjectivity of that sentence. This is the level of critique you offered in your post.
A lot of clean vocals, across the musical spectrum, are bad, because a lot of singers don’t really know how to sing, and are fronting the band for other reasons: maybe they’re the best songwriter, maybe they’ve got stage charisma, whatever.
I’m not a huge fan of death grunts, that obnoxious screamo “my parents don’t understand me” voice, etc, but I do listen to some black metal (mostly more recent and less authentic stuff that doesn’t sound like it was recorded in a phone booth; also, fewer nazis) and I’ll take the good examples of that over people who try to sing clean but even with amplification are no good.
Sabaton.
Here you go: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mgou7flUKqE
And right at the 20 year cutoff. Though when they first came out, a lot of people were saying they were ripping off Pantera.
I have the most boring musical taste imaginable: I like the pop music of my youth +/- about ten years. Particular favorites: Good Vibrations, And Then He Kissed Me, Eleanor Rigby, Queen of Hearts, Go Your Own Way, I Hate Myself for Loving You. Also a lot of songs from musicals. Going outside of home ground, quite a bit of classical, country, and folk is listenable but very little jazz and hip-hop is.
I don’t listen to music much, but things I like tend to have interesting words. Joan Baez, Buffy St. Marie, Leslie Fish, settings of Kipling poems by various people, …
Pure instrumental music can be beautiful, but I find it boring.
I have Pandora stations usually built around a particular song, theme, or artist that I liked. I’ve been mostly listening to the “Top Hits” station recently (which was a pre-created one), but I’ve also got a “And We Danced” station, a “Broadway” station, a “Chainsmokers” station, and so forth.
Generally speaking, I like music that leans melodramatic and BIG.
Kestrellius — what makes you ask?
Anyway, for me:
60 Percent classical – Shostakovich is king
25 percent 80s style metal and pop-metal
15 percent 70s style prog-rock
Some people think it’s odd that I listen to so much classical but then blow out my speakers with Sabbath, Accept or Lee Aaron (Canada’s Metal Queen!)
Have tried to open my mind to the 90s and found only Anathema, The Gathering and Paradise Lost. Can’t stand most “growling.” As for the 20th century: Damone, Comedy of Errors and Effloresce — pretty slim pickings
Bach, a little Vivaldi, Mozart, Beethoven, and Handel.
About the only thing more recent I listen to is Sons of Korah, which is an Australian group retranslating and putting music to various Psalms. Until I heard them I’d never experienced that tribal thing people get when going to concerts. I’d figured it would never happen to me.
Man, what a catnip post.
Quoting myself:
My steady favorite, to which I always return, is rock, preferably heavy. Sampling of favorite bands: Helmet, Soundgarden, Meat Puppets, Faith No More, Melvins.
In rap I favor random underground unknowns whose music videos look like they were shot on cell phones and convincingly suggest that the rappers featured therein probably are criminals first and rappers second. Example.
Jazz favorites: Andy Narell, Weather Report, the classics obviously, and there’s a Dave Douglas Quintet album, “The Infinite”, that has blown me away time and time again ever since I first heard it in high school. I also have some great African jazz CDs. I usually don’t like jazz with singing but Diane Reeves is amazing. I have a signed copy of Dave Brubeck’s “Time Out” and apparently it isn’t worth nearly as much as I think it should be.
Soul: I had a lot of James Brown mixtapes made for me growing up and now I enjoy whatever they play on my Pandora station seeded from one of his songs.
Gospel (black gospel, in case I need to clarify): The Winan sisters are awesome, but in gospel my favorites are more identifiable by particular songs I like, some of which have many variations. In general I like up-tempo choral stuff with interplay between the different choral voices.
Country: Brad Paisley is the single most talented man on the radio. I like almost everything I’ve heard by David Allen Coe, Dolly Parton, Randy Travis, and any of the three Hanks. Beyond that I have a few favorite songs, e.g. “Friends in Low Places,” “Some Beach,” “The Night the Lights Went Out In Georgia”, etc. Miranda Lambert is the only female country singer whose voice I really like.
Bluegrass: I have a few Earl Scruggs and Ricky Scaggs albums, they’re great. Steve Martin is awesome. Mainly I like whatever I hear especially if it’s up-tempo and features banjo.
Opera: Don Giovanni, The Magic Flute, and Carmen. They’re famous for a damn good reason.
Classical: Beethoven’s 6th, Bach’s cello suites, Barber’s violin concerto, lots of stuff by Sibelius, Griffes’s Poem for Flute (orchestral version), Debussy’s “Pagodes”, Borodin’s 2nd (esp. the 3rd movement), and see “opera” above.
Favorite “world” genre is gamelan , but my favorite “world” artists are Habib Koite and Toumani Diabate, both West Africans. I’m really into Indian music too, and I think Kadri Gopalnath might actually be my favorite Indian musician.
I’m also a huge Fiona Apple fan.
BTW, when I meet people and they say “I listen to all kinds of music” they usually don’t mean it as literally as I would if I said it about my own tastes, but I have met and befriended a few people over my lifetime whose music intake is as expansive and diverse as mine. The fact that I’ve met several such people kind of surprises me, but maybe it’s not actually that uncommon?
all kinds of music
+1 for the Brunching Shuttlecocks!
Am I the only one who was disappointed that they couldn’t easily find any acoustic zydeco speed metal music to sample?
I think “I have a more diverse than average taste in music” is one of those almost-ubiquitous beliefs that people hold regardless of the actual diversity of their music taste (like Dunning Krueger for driving ability and being a good judge of character). I would theorise that this is because people tend to only know the parts of their friends’ tastes in music that overlap with their own.
I think you’re right, but I think the reason is mostly out-group homogeneity bias. Music you’re not interested in is more likely to sound similar than music you are interested in. You therefore shrink the categories of the music you’re not interested in and expand the categories of music you are interested in. Hey presto, everybody else’s music tastes are more narrow than mine!
Typically when you hear “I like all kinds of music” it basically means something like “I like the music played on most of the popular FM stations in my city.” I.e. top 40 pop, rock, rap/hip-hop/R&B, and some oldies. Depending on what kind of circles you move in, you’ll often hear the suffix “except country” or be able to infer it when it’s not stated.
@Well…
Yes, exactly. I wrote about that “except country” thing here.
Yeah I think you’ve got it about right WRT “everything but rap and country”.
Re. constraints on country musicians, within my first few months of listening regularly to country music I found that almost all country songs fit into one (sometimes two) of the following four categories:
1. songs having to do with love and relationships
2. songs having to do with small town life or being proud to be from a small town; also includes songs about the narrator’s personal history which usually originates in a small town
3. patriotic songs
4. songs about partying/drinking/going fishing or on vacation, or wishing to do these things.
There is a smaller but still significant fifth category of songs having to do with law-breaking or living the lifestyle of an outlaw.
There are rare songs that don’t fit into any of these, e.g. “Cooler Online” but they are few and far between.
To be fair, I think the majority of songs of any genre probably fall into category 1.
I think I have an unusually non-diverse taste in music. It contains… maybe three clusters (blues-influenced classic rock – Guns n’ Roses, AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Aerosmith; folk/country-influenced soft rock – Soul Asylum, REM, Simon and Garfunkel, Brendan Benson; slightly electronic/goth-influenced soft rock – Pulp, Garbage). And those clusters are, you know, not all that distant from one another. It literally all involves guitars; it almost all involves white male vocalists singing (the sole exception being Shirley Manson).
It’s not that I hate everything (or even most things) outside that range. Much (even most) of it is perfectly pleasant. But I’d never buy it or seek it out.
Things I actually want to fire into the heart of the sun are pretty much limited to some very heavy dance music and male R&B singers with a certain vocal quality that I find hard to define but hits me like nails on a blackboard – examples include Craig David and Usher.
I’ve heard country (country and western?) songs about the importance of being yourself.
@Well…
Maybe you’re including them in the other categories, but there’s a large category of country songs about personal loss. The joke goes
— What do you get when you play a country song backwards?
— You get your house back, your wife back, your dog back, your truck back…
@well…
Agreed with what others said about your 4.5 categories. Most songs in any popular genre fall into category 1, and honestly that many categories beats most other genres hands down (how many categories of song do the Katy Perrys and Rihannas of the world sing?). But yeah, I think you’re more or less right about those being the main ones. I tend to listen to more deliberately weird country, which often has political or literary pretensions, so there’s maybe more there. But these days most of the songs are about bloody trucks, which is just annoying.
And sometimes you get country songs about vasectomies.
At least for me, when I say stuff like this I mean “outside of classical music I don’t have strong/well defined enough opinions that I expect you to successfully cater to them, so I’m fine with whatever you want to play.” If you press me for specific names I can probably name a couple popular musicians or songs that my friends play a lot that I don’t hate, and then I’ll go back to talking about classical music 😛
Moreover, I’m pretty bad at remembering artists and song names (and especially connecting the name to the music in my head), so even though I know there are some artists/songs I dislike I usually can’t remember what they are…
In that case I have some recommendations for you, but I run the risk of you already knowing some of them:
Heavy Rock: Cog (esp. The New Normal); Gojira’s From Mars To Sirius
Jazz: Harry Mitchell. He’s a young virtuoso jazz pianist. For something a bit less pure, try the band Grievous Bodily Calm.
Country: Gillian Welch. Both Time the Revelator (older) and The Harrow and the Harvest (more recent) are great albums.
World: I trust you have at least one of the 20+ volumes of the long running Ethiopiques Ethio-jazz compilations? If not, get your hands on one, any one.
Edit:
It’s more common among metal listeners from my experience, because metal is a higher sonic-enjoyment hurdle to get over and because of the technical commonality with certain types of classical music.
Thanks, I’ll definitely check that stuff out.
Since you’re listening, just for fun I will point out how all the favorite rock bands I listed are connected:
Helmet‘s original drummer, John Stanier, plays with Mike Patton’s band Tomahawk. Patton (of Faith No More) has another band, Fantomas, that features Buzz Osborn (of the Melvins) on guitars. Melvins drummer Dale Crover took a turn as one of Nirvana’s many drummers. Nirvana at one time had hired Ben Shepherd (Soundgarden bassist) as a roadie and nominal second guitarist. Nirvana also featured the brothers Kirkwood (of the Meat Puppets) and covered a few Meat Puppets songs on their Unplugged album, since the Meat Puppets were a huge influence on Kurt Cobain.
There are probably numerous ways to connect all those bands but that is one of them.
I second the recommendation of Ethiopiques. It’s really, really good.
I love the sounds of the late 60s – 70s more than any other time period. The funk and psychadelic soul of Stevie, Curtis, Marvin, Earth Wind & Fire; the bluesy~jazzy rock of Led Zepp, Santana, early Chicago, and Steely Dan. Drifting towards and into the 80s: ELO, The Police, Prince, MJ, and some New Wave (90125, Songs From The Big Chair, and Soul Mining are good albums).
For the decades since then, some notable artists in my library:
Rap — Chance, Childish, Common, Das Racist, J Cole, Kanye, Kendrick, OutKast, Roots, Run the Jewels, A Tribe Called Quest, Vince Staples
Indie — alt-J, Bombay Bicycle Club, Django Django, Florence + The Machine, Friendly Fires, Glass Animals, recent Grizzly Bear, Streetlight Manifesto (leaning towards the brassier, away from the punk / metal), Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, the xx
R&B / Neo-Soul — BADBADNOTGOOD, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, Hiatus Kaiyote, The Internet, Janelle Monae, Kamasi Washington, Rhye, Thundercat
I also have a wide spattering of other music, although I don’t get much harder than Zeppelin in rock music, so no metal here. I haven’t listened to enough country music to have anywhere near an informed opinion, but the genre sounds really… flat to me. (Not “flat” as opposed to “sharp”, but “flat” as in not much going on)
Now that my musical tastes are all exposed, if anyone has recommendations of stuff in the range of this music profile, I’m all ears. (Well…?)
Alt-RnB-ish: Try Yusef Kamal’s Black Focus.
Rap: Brockhampton. If that isn’t weird enough, try Clipping or Death Grips.
“Indie”: You’d probably like Ballpark Music. Or Gang of Youths.
If you don’t already know him, you would certainly like Robert Glasper. Also Snarky Puppy/Dirty Loops. Like WashedOut, I also like Clipping (but they are a bit weird). A few years ago, a stranger on reddit let me know about Tha Los, who sounds uncannily Steely-Danish.
Rap – You might like Royce Da 5’9″, although he’s a bit more gangsta-ish than most of your list. But in terms of pure technique, he’s one of the best, living or dead.
I’m very into folk music, mostly Irish as it has the richest tradition that’s easily available. The Dubliners, The Merry Ploughboys, tons of artists who had their songs on big collaborations albums like Deanta, Clannad etc. and some more English bands like Wayward. I also like folk adjacent things, like filk from Leslie Fish, Bill Sutton, and such.
I’m also extremely fond of some indie, mainly Radical Face, and my favorite weird band is Gregorian. The Gregorian chant cover of Bring Me To Life is surprisingly appropriate.
Early modern music. It encompasses all music from before the 1800s; of that, mostly Bach. (1)
Vangelis (2)
I don’t mind: space age jazz, good film music, 80s pop, The Seekers, Inti Illimani … (3)
What is unusual in the above is that I’m interested in classical music except the one from the past two centuries.
Why are you less interested in the more recent classical music? And do you feel there’s a definite cutoff for your preferences?
I don’t think your tastes are especially unusual, although I have the opposite preference : I love classical music, but from 1850 onwards much more so. Some of my favorite composers are Liszt, Wagner, Scriabin and Messiaen (I have a taste for somewhat dissonant music).
Lots of jazz, blues, some rock, an increasing amount of classical (particularly late 19th- and early 20th-century composers–Vaughan Williams, Holst, Shostakovich, Sibelius, Dvořák).
It’s basically my father’s taste in music with a few additions. Something I’ve noticed is that musical tastes seem to be like languages–once you get past your teens, your tastes are more-or-less solidified. When I spent seven months in Brazil between high school and college I tried to get into Brazilian country music (sertaneja); I couldn’t. It’s simply too different.
(though I do find Indonesian gamelan music fun to listen to)
When was that? Did you try the authentic Brazilian funk?
(You click before reading the post to the end at your peril.)
(I want to see gamelan-metal – maybe we can petition Jokowi?)
I suppose Nightwish is a bit over the top and sappy for some metalheads – not for me, though (coincidentally I’m wearing my “Once” tour shirt today… awesome album).
My favorite styles, and some favorites:
– progressive metal – Fates Warning, early Dream Theater, Psychotic Waltz
– melodic/ symphonic metal – Nightwish, Therion, Iron Maiden, Warlord, Van Canto
– 70s prog/ proggish classic rock: Rush, ELP, Kansas, Styx
– currently looking into mid-60s and hippie era stuff: Yardbirds, Kinks, Zombies, Cream, Shocking Blue
Plus some folk/ medieval stuff, soundtracks and whatever I or my wife come across.
I like industrial and industrial metal, plus the odd anime soundtrack. Recently I have been listening to Turmion Katilot (Finnish metal act), Die Krupps (German industrial metal), and the Made in Abyss OST.
(IMO) Good-to-great metal-or-almost I think you’d take long to hear about otherwise: The Faceless (nearly Bay Aryan by geography, completely by ideology!), Kraken, Arandu Arakuaa, Armahda, Moonspell (mainly “1755” for me), Skálmöld, Balkandji, Magilum, Al-Namrood (reportedly metalheads where metal costs your head – the trvvmost), Ego Fall, Tengger Cavalry (best before composer left China (and former band) behind), Alien Weaponry.
If anyone has other recommendations in those veins (e.g. I think there were bands with lyrics in Mexican languages), I’m all ears.
I have > 3 months of continuous music properly collated and tagged in my itunes collection (2010 albums), and probably a month or more that I never got around to tagging properly (I went through a lengthy period of pirating music like crazy, which I no longer do, but I haven’t gotten rid of the collection). Someone above said that people underestimate the relative diversity of their musical taste, but I think I’ve got fairly objective reasons to say that I have pretty damn diverse tastes.
My most-commonly-listened-to genres would be folk (particularly traditional Celtic stuff and 20th-century North American), hip-hop/rap, country, soul/funk/r&b, jazz, and “rock” broadly defined, but I listen to a lot of other things as well. Probably most of the stuff other than hip-hop and country that I listen to is pre-1980. I was born in 1976, so for what it’s worth I don’t listen to much of the music of my teens, I have a handful of albums that have been on regular rotation for decades, but generally I tend to be exploring for new (to me) sounds, so >50% of my most played tracks over the past few months are ones I didn’t listen to 10 years ago. I was a big Pearl Jam / Nirvana etc fan when they came out, and I haven’t listened to anything they put out in a decade or more, the only thing vaguely connected to that scene I listen to on a remotely regular basis is Jane’s Addictions first three albums.
I was a big hair metal fan as a kid, which I’ve definitely grown out of, and while I can appreciate metal and some of it I love, I don’t listen to any of it regularly save the precursors such as Sabbath and Zeppelin. My parents had a large classical collection (~300 albums I guess), and I took a classical music appreciation course in my undergrad, so I know the canon reasonably well, but I never listen to it of my own initiation, which I feel a little embarrassed about since I do love quite a bit of it – generally post 1800 stuff, roughly Beethoven-Mahler. Similarly, in the 90’s I spent a lot of time dancing to house/techno, but other than a few choice albums (specifically, a few by The Chemical Brothers and a Ninjatune compilation) I never listen to it at home.
I’m pretty obsessive about music, as likely came across above, and I do things like make 4 hour playlists where the ideal is that each track flows naturally from the previous one, with strong thematic / musical connections between them, but I try to get through as many genres in as short a space of time as possible. Then I force my friends to listen to them at parties and generally no one seems to mind them.
I’ve been thinking a lot about “desert island discs” recently, a handful of albums that I’d bring with me after the apocalypse or whatever. Off the top of my head, my 10 would include:
Handful of Earth by Dick Gaughan – highly political Scots/Irish folk
Kind of Blue by Miles Davis – the most popular jazz album of all time, for good reason
R.A.P. Music by Killer Mike – highly political hardcore hip-hop
Something More Than Free by Jason Isbell – alt-country/Americana, ideally I’d be able to throw in some of his tracks from other albums including the work he did with the Drive-by Truckers, but that’s not the game I’m playing so…
Call Me by Al Green – soul/R&B – holy shit this is a good
El Corazon by Steve Earle – the guy who pretty much invented left wing alt-country
Sticky Fingers by The Rolling Stones – yeeeeah
Just as I am by Bill Withers – soul/R&B
5 Days in July by Blue Rodeo – a folk/rock/country album that any Canadian +/- 10 years of my age knows very well, at least the many singles
Aquemini by Outkast – one of the most-respected hip-hop albums from one of the most respected hip-hop groups of all time.
If you asked me to generate the same list tomorrow (or right now) it would be pretty different. Plus albums as opposed to individual songs restricts it quite a bit, as for obvious reasons there are way more great songs on generally mediocre albums than there are great albums.
Uh… wow that was long-winded. I’ve written a fair bit about music on my own blog, which I occasionally advertise here, so what the hell.
“You have three months of music in iTunes? Cool, I have a lot too. I have *opens library* twelve days. Oh. Ok yeah you win”
Your library sounds good, I’d definitely borrow some of your playlists if that was a thing we could do. (Spotify can, but if all your music is downloaded in iTunes…) And Royce da 5’9″s most recent album was pretty good. Only listened to the one album, but it wasn’t really gangsta rap, most of the songs were the introspection and vulnerability behind the bravado, with mental health seeming to be a recurring theme.
My mom makes playlists like what you describe, with genres ranging across pop, rock, R&B, new age, and world music. I’m not quite that meticulous, but one reason I try to have all my music downloaded instead of streaming like every other millennial is because I also enjoy categorizing and cataloging a library.
Royce recently realized he was an alcoholic and has stopped drinking, but kept rapping, which is a really interesting change. I’m definitely curious as to where he takes it in the future, because he could really do something special, I feel.
I just came across Black Thought’s 10-minute Funkmaster Flex freestyle, which is jaw-dropping.
I’ve often thought about trying to share my playlists, but spotify doesn’t allow you to do that unless you’ve got a paid account, and I dislike Spotify enough that I refuse to pay for it. And I tend to include enough tracks that aren’t stream-able (although Youtube usually comes through) that it’s annoying. I’ll keep looking for an alternative.
I like a lot of sorts of music, though certainly not everything. Folk, filk, classical which isn’t hostile to the listener, rock which isn’t too different from the sixties (live drummers are a plus), early music, some jazz…. I’ll probably think of more. Not rap, and generally not metal.
As a general thing, I tend to like music with some lift to it.
I’m enjoying Harmonicraft– a little rougher than I generally like, but fun. It reminds me that while I can enjoy sweet harmonious music, I get a kick out of drones (I like bagpipes and don’t understand why so many people say they hate bagpipes) and modal music.
When I was a kid, I liked my music fairly fast. I’ve acquired appreciation for slower music that’s about emotional shifts.
What’s the weirdest music that you like? I’m always kind of surprised that I like a good bit of Sun Ra– it’s kind of avant garde, and as far as I can tell, it gets its interest from contrasting timbre rather than rhythm or melody. When I was a kid, it all sounded like traffic noise, and now only about a third of it does.
Tricky question – most of the music that I like, I don’t consider weird anymore. From an outsider’s perspective, stuff like Psychotic Waltz is probably pretty strange, though. I like a fair amount of complexity in my music, but there are definitely limits – the more avantgarde kinds of jazz cause me physical discomfort.
Thanks I’m not sure why I liked Psychotic Waltz, but I did.
However, the world needs a waltz version.
Probably Nancarrow (a more tuneful piece of his). Runners up are Xiu Xiu, Whitehouse, and of course Clipping and similar. Special mention goes to The Justified Ancients Of Mu Mu.
For highest weirdness/enjoyment ratio, probably some Mingus, but I prefer his more normal stuff.
I’m not sure where Penguin Cafe fits on the weirdness scale, but I don’t know of anyone else doing the same sort of thing. Weirdness starts at about 25 seconds.
The JAMMS are fun– thanks for the link. I wonder whether a distinction should be made between weird with a straight face and weird which appears to be intended to be funny.
I didn’t find it very weird, but I really liked it, so thank you for sharing!
How weird tastes are is in the eye of the beholder. If i’m talking to my mum, everything I listen to will be weird. If I’m talking to Well…, he’ll probably shrug and call me a pleb.
Representative sample of potential weirdness (music Io listen to regularly):
Prurient – Rainbow Mirror – 3 hours of instrumental industrial noise-scapes
Primitive Man – Caustic – Doom metal, makes you feel like you’re being slowly bludgeoned to death with a spade. Heaviest thing I’ve ever heard.
Scott Walker – Bisch Bosch – Sarcastic opera vocals singing weird poetry/ sound-art over the top of gloomy minimalist instrumentals
Venetian Snares – Rossz Csillag Alatt Szulettet – frantic breakcore concept album interspersed with long melancholic classical interludes, often referred to as ‘the Hungarian album’ from legendary underground Canadian producer Aaron Funk. Samples Bela Bartok’s string quartets.
Ween – say no more
Here’s the Toronto Consort, an early-music group, playing Istampita Ghaetta.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Xn162C6ocE
Listen to that hurdy-gurdy wail.
I object to this most crucial question being called ‘trivial’.
Different kinds of pop music from every era from the sixties through to the present, but lots of glam rock and eighties synthpop. T-Rex, Roxy Music, Scritti Politti…. I like David Bowie, but not nearly as much as everyone for some reason assumes that I would. Brian Eno’s vocal albums are great and his thoughts on music and art, as relayed in interviews, are always stimulating. I also have a soft spot for a weird, intellectual, ironist, Scottish songwriter called Momus.
When it comes to contemporary pop I share my taste with teenage girls.
I tend to like things that are light, glossy, pretty, well-produced. Apparently unlike a lot of the posters here, I loathe anything heavy, turgid, or ‘soulful’.
I do have an experimental streak but nowadays it’s languishing.
Any idea what you dislike about soulfulness? That being one of the main things I look for in music, it’s interesting to see a direct statement against it.
Good question, and one to which I don’t have a ready answer! I suppose I tend to see ‘soulfulness’ as a kind of phony, affected authenticity. And it’s not the affectedness that bothers me in that formulation, but the pretense of authenticity!
I feel like all music is intrinsically artificial and affected, insofar as it tends to involve obeying genre cues and producing recognisable signifiers. Given that, why pretend that it’s real?
What can I say? I like artifice and contrivance.
A lot, often even while I’m studying. Favorite genre would have to be progressive metal, but I tend to think that identifying with a genre is generally bad. Some of my favorite artists are Ne Obliviscaris, Kashiwa Daisuke, Joe Hisaishi, Agalloch, Persefone.
Some of my favorite songs: here, here, here, here, here. Ghost Love Score might have also made the list.
Lately, I’m much more interested in individual pieces that say something to me rather than albums or specific sounds (I blame Spotify and Google Play) but I gravitate to 80s-90s alternative sounding stuff, rap, pop, and some country.
Recent obsessions:
– I really like the soundtracks to the anime series Parasyte (dubstep) and Attack on Titan (grand war music with all kinds of drums), and should probably go back and get the soundtrack to the Avatar: The Last Airbender animated series.
– I went back and picked out some of Britney Spears’ catchiest tunes from her best of.
– I like sweet alternative electronic pop – early Pet Shop Boys, Such Great Heights, Kiss the Sky, etc.
I find myself most often gravitating towards roots type music. Outlaw Country and folk music primarily.
Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings (and thus the Highwaymen), Dolly Parton, Kingston Trio, Hank Sr/Jr, Marty Robbins, Woody Guthrie, Simon and Garfunklel, Kenny Rodgers, David Allen Coe, Patsy Cline, Bob Dylan, John Denver, Gillian Welch, Allison Krauss, Carolina Chocolate Drops, etc etc.
Also like 90’s rap and classic rock.
I don’t consider myself to have particularly discriminating taste in regards to music. I like songs that I can sing or whistle along with, and can play in front of my kids, since I mostly listen to music via Youtube and listen to what it recommends based on songs I’ve liked, which includes country (I particularly like the male/female duets), Third Day, Savage Garden, (rock/pop? idk), Lindsey Stirling (techno-violin), Peter Hollins (vocal) & Celtic Women.
Folk music (“from its origin in the fifties to its heyday in the sixties”). I grew up with what I think was the original Limeliters.
Big band music. I was definitely born in the wrong generation. I can never hear Edythe Wright do “The Music Goes Round and Round” enough times. I recently discovered Jo Stafford on Sirius and was wowed.
Beethoven, Dvorak, Smetana, Rodrigo, Respighi, Grieg.
Enya, Vangelis, Harry Chapin, Ella Fitzgerald, Cat Stevens.
Weird Al.
I’m mostly a metal fan.
Death Metal
Mid-period Opeth are my favorite band. Their Blackwater Park is my all-time – it’s the album that introduced me to death growls and taught me to love them. Amon Amarth (rollicking Viking anthems), Dyscarnate (meat and potatoes modern DM), Temple of Void’s Lords of Death (everything death-doom ought to be), Demonical (excellent buzzsaw Swedeath), Skeletal Remains (old school death metal).
Thrash and Groove
Lamb of God (heir to Pantera’s reptilian groove), mid-period Metallica (particularly …And Justice for All)
Black Metal and Post-Black
Deafheaven (crushing, elevating, and emotionally gorgeous), Kvelertak (lush, sunlit, triple-guitar post-black), Abbath (a black metal legend rediscovers his love of Kiss and Priest and fun), The Great Old Ones (Lovecraftian, seductive, awestruck horror), Lantlôs’s Melting Sun (hazy, blissed-out, gigantic, post-black), Agalloch (druidic and misanthropic and elated), Cobalt’s Gin (just excellent black metal).
Progressive Metal
Between the Buried and Me (Colors is an absolute modern classic), Plini’s Handmade Cities (the only nu-prog I like), Soap Revelations (diverse moods, virtuosity without the deedly-deet), late-period Opeth (I miss the growls, but still very good). I can’t fucking stand Dream Theater.
Hardcore and Metalcore
Refused (The Shape of Punk to Come : a Chimerical Bombination in Twelve Bursts), Unearth (The Oncoming Storm is unsurpassed), Darkest Hour (chaotic and violent without resorting to inscrutability).
Tech-Death
Archspire (Relentless Mutation is a crystalline glory), Revocation (way catchier than tech-death ought to be), Rivers of Nihil (amazing organic sound, emotional notes no one else hits), Nile (some of my favorite riffs, insane drumming), Meshuggah (these guys are paragons).
Stoner/etc.
Elder are the best heavy psych band bar none, and Dead Roots Stirring will never leave my iPhone. Torche (heavy, delirious, and fun), Lo-Pan (sounds like driving a Camaro, baby).
Then there’s the metal that fits no particular category
Deftones (heavy and druggy and rhythmic and intelligent), Voyager (futuristic prog metal with great vocal performance), ALKALOID (just plain awesome), Isis (epic psych-y postmetal fronted by an angry bear)
Soul/Blues/etc.
Jamiroquai (if Stevie Wonder loved cars and sang acid-funk-disco), JJ Grey and Mofro (blue-eyed Florida swamp shuffle), Sam and Dave (they’re Sam and Dave), John Lee Hooker (gritty and down-home), Robert Randolph & the Family Band (amped-up upbeat soul with attitude and slide guitar)
Electronic and Downbeat
Justice (driving, rock-oriented synthpop), Ladytron (icy cool and bombastic), Zero 7 (unsurpassed chill), Moonchild (soulful and sweet), Telefon Tel Aviv (brilliant and brittle), CHVRCHES (full of bangers), Depeche Mode (gothic moods, engrossing soundscapes), Disparition (eerie, trippy, like an artifact from a nonexistent town), Kubbi (impeccably pixellated)
Jazz
Wes Montgomery (incredible indeed, classic), Coast (these guys are flat good), Pete Fountain (I just love dixieland jazz), No BS Brass Band (exactly what it sounds like)
Pop and Punk
La Luz (all-girl surf noir), Anna Burch (breezy, jangly, propulsive), Carly Rae Jepsen (tremendously underrated!), Charly Bliss (snotty, sweet, wicked, clever), Goldfrapp (sassy elastic stomp), Imogen Heap (fragmented, chorus-y, and soaring), As Tall as Lions (exceptional emo-pop)
Soundtracks
Darren Korb’s Bastion (like a Western set in the Indus), Matt Uelman’s Diablo II (spooky and daring), Nobuo Uematsu (I could listen to the FFVII soundtrack for the rest of my life), Front Line Assembly’s Airmech (robotic, organic, and engaging), O Brother Where Art Thou? (folk, blues, and gospel), Yoko Kanno’s soundtracks for Cowboy Bebop (exhilarating genre-bending jazz and electronic), Clint Mansell’s Pi (the claustrophobia of genius)
Everything Else
Lonely Mountain Band’s Second Breakfast (music from the Shire), The Raconteurs (jangly oversized garage rock), Rogue’s Gallery (modern interpretations of sea shanties commissioned by Johnny Depp), Skinny Lister (anthemic shanty-banging pub rock), The Cars (are awesome), Creedence Clearwater Revival (I don’t even care that they’re not from the bayou), Sparta (post-punk with all the anthemic power of early U2, amazing singing), Mozart’s wind concertos, Alasdair Fraser (wonderful Celtic violin), John Luther Adams (like watching the earth turn)
I’m gonna sit down with YouTube and your metal suggestions (and others in this thread!). I just can’t take growling/rasping/gargling thus so many otherwise promising albums are quick toss-outs.
Don’t toss out Opeth and Agalloch because you hear harsh vocals in one of their songs. They have one fantastic all-clean record each. That’s here and here. You can safely stay away from the rest of their discography though, I personally wouldn’t bother with modern opeth (which is also clean but boring)
You probably already know Primordial, but if not you should check them out (they’re a black/death/folk metal band). The Coffin Ships is my favorite song of theirs.
Have you checked out Nails? If you like metallic hardcore/powerviolence check them out. Old stuff is very grindy, newer stuff is more groove/blast/spinkick madness with more direct vocals.
Where do you stand on Liturgy (the American modern ‘black metal’ band)? A lot of people can’t get past the apparent pretentiousness, but if Aesthetica isn’t a virtuoso display of metal musicianship I don’t know what is.
When I was a teenager I listened to the same music my family and friends were into, but I never really got really into music until 2013 when I went to university and I started listening to Bob Dylan. My tastes have gradually expanded outwards from Dylan to similar artists, and to artists similar to artists similar to Dylan and so on. By this point I have fairly broad tastes, but they’ve mostly grown via this process. I guess you could summarize by saying I’m into the music of the 60s folk revival, from folk proper to stuff that’s fairly far removed from those roots.
Here are the first five artists from each of my Spotify Daily Mixes:
* Joni Mitchell, Greg Brown, Gillian Welch, Laura Nyro, Joan Baez
* Louis Killen, Bellowhead, Ewan MacColl, The Young Tradition, Shirley Colins
* Melanie, Dusty Springfield, The Mamas & The Papas, Dion, The Ronettes
* Karen James, Willie Thomas and Butch Cage, Wade Hemsworth, Jean Carignan, Tom Kines
* Hank Locklin, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band
* Mary Gauthier, Kate Bush, 10,000 Maniacs, Joan Armatrading, Joan As Police Woman
This is a reach, but if you like Dylan look up a 60s guy named Tom Rapp; his band was called Pearls Before Swine — 60s folk with a bit of a trippy prog edge. Fine singer, sometimes compared to Dylan
Phil Ochs is also a great folk singer. I especially like him for his humor.
Lots of jazz, especially Gypsy jazz. Also piano jazz…I’ll see your Harry Mitchell and raise you Elliot Galvin. World music, especially west African…Salif KeitasSoro is wonderfully grand and gloomy. And, yes, I’ve got Ethiopiques. Some rock, with a leaning towards.sixties, psych, and spacey stuff….Hawkwind were a great favourite of my youth. Some classical, mainly guitar.
Instead of going through a full list, I’ll mention one that no one else has: Japanese surf rock, especially Takeshi Terauchi And Bunnys. One of my favorites for writing.
Thanks. I’m enjoying it.
My tastes are particular rock/pop/indie genres that are pretty pedestrian:
Baroque pop (The Divine Comedy, Florence and the Machine, Camera Obscura, some Regina Spektor)
Folk rock/folk pop/anti-folk (The Mountain Goats, early Wye Oak, some Regina Spektor)…basically anything lyric-heavy.
Synthpop (Metric, Alvvays, CHVRCHES, Au Revoire Simone)
Canadiana (The New Pornographers, Barenaked Ladies, Alanis Morrissette, The Tragically Hip, Metric) thanks to constant radio play
I never had a word for what Florence + The Machine is, so thanks for Baroque Pop
Which reminds me– Rare Air— Scottish rock with bagpipes.
If you like symphonic metal I can’t recommend Therion enough.
Vienna Teng. Or CSNY, sometimes. Mostly Vienna though.
It looks like metal is the most popular genre mentioned, and also the most differentiated into sub-genres.
Is this just a matter of demographics (men in a certain age range?), or is there some more interesting connection between liking metal and liking ssc?
I have a question for our resident naval experts (bean et al.) which fits neatly with the current topic of Naval Gazing:
I recently came across the topic of modern piracy. I knew this phenomenon beforehand, but always assumed, that this is a very small phenomenon and simply persists, because it is not cost effective for ship owners to do anything about it. This impression was reinforced by the comedic means (fire hoses!, flare guns!, electrified fencing!, simply switching the deck lights on!!) of defense employed by the ships (often sucessfully) in the few cases I came across this topic over the last 10 years. This seems not to be the case with estimated 10 billion+ damages per year. (http://www.criminaljusticeusa.com/blog/2009/10-shocking-facts-about-modern-day-pirates/) and some ship owners willing to pay security companies 120000$ (same source) for protection per trip. There is even a freaking NATO mission against pirates (http://www.nato.int/cps/en/natohq/topics_48815.htm)
Either I am overlooking something (I assume this to be the case), or this is a huge pile of money laying around. Since ships are not typically threatened by pirate ships with heavy weapons but actually boarded, the tactical side of defense against pirates looks pretty cheap and easy. I am quite confident, that for 120000$ as a one time expense it is quite possible to equip a cargo ship in a way, that unwanted approach let alone boarding is pretty much impossible. A couple of thermal imaging cameras hooked up to a computer should easily detect any approaching craft even if everyone is asleep and the craft is not detected by radar (engines are hot). This should give some early warning. With a minute or two to prepare, even a crew of only 3 or 4 people (as on most cargo ships) should be able to repel or disable any approaching small craft with commercially available 50 cal. rifles. Even if that fails, I can not see how the pirates would go about boarding a ship against resistance of 3 or 4 people people behind strategically placed cover.
Rough cost estimate:
– Computer with custom software 10000$?
– 6 thermal cameras 15000$ (http://www.ebay.com/itm/Raytheon-Thermal-Eye-250D-Thermal-Imager-Camera-FLIR-/282323048862)
– 4 M82 A1 against approaching craft 40000$ (https://answers.yahoo.com/question/index?qid=20120131113833AAQZOb5)
– 4 AR15 against boarding 2500$ (https://www.slickguns.com/search/apachesolr_search/736676085002?op=)
– 12 steel plates strategically placed on deck for cover in case of attempted boarding 25000$?
92500$ + some crew instruction + this and that call it 120000$, sell the package for 500000$ and make 380000$ profit. The owner starts to make profit on the 5th trip…
No, it seems not to be impossible for a private ship to have weapons on board (http://www.yachtingworld.com/blogs/elaine-bunting/guns-on-board-for-or-against-10118).
What did I miss?
I already discussed this topic at our local LW/SSC meetup but we did not reach any satisfying conclusion due to lack of expertise.
Well, first off, you missed the biggest part of this potential business opportunity, because piracy off Somalia is down 60% from its 2010 peak and still falling. In part because of measures similar to those you discussed, in part because navies with actual warships took an interest. From about the dawn of recorded history, piracy has gone away when navies with actual warships took an interest.
Also, the bit where you can usually have guns on a private ship sailing into foreign ports, means 12-gauge shotguns, not .50 caliber Barretts. Those, you very likely don’t get back when you leave, you may not be able to bail out the sergeant-at-arms who admitted to owning them, and you may face questions from your insurance company and/or whatever national government loaned you its flag for your ship.
However, there is a workaround where a private security company sends a team to board your ship as soon as you leave the territorial waters around your port of origin, to debark before you enter territorial waters at the destination. They bring their own guns, and either hand them over to a team headed the opposite direction or just throw them in the ocean. The logistics to support that are part of the reason it can cost up to $100k. Plus, you know, the bit where you’re hiring them to maybe fight actual pirates, and if they’re going to get shot at for money it’s going to be a lot of money.
4-5 men with ordinary military rifles in 7.62x51mm or the like will usually suffice. Shotguns are not enough, when the pirates can stand off and use heavy machine guns to persuade you to surrender, but Barretts are excessive when you are firing from the deck of a 20,000-ton ship and they are firing from a skiff on the high seas.
This may be a silly question, but why don’t the major shipping companies buy weapons permits at the major ports for their own on-board security?
Even in countries / cities which are pretty strongly anti-gun bodyguards and private security can usually buy permits to carry weapons. Given that the weapons would logically be locked up as long as they’re not in dangerous waters it seems like an obvious deal for both sides.
Is it the boring answer, that they could do it but it would cost >$100K? Or is there some other reason that I’m not thinking of?
Not in the UK they can’t. Private security must be unarmed, if the police think something needs armed security guards they will guard it themselves.
Though one of the few reasons why a company can be given a Section 5 firearms licence (allowing it to own weapons that are otherwise prohibited, such as handguns and automatic weapons) is if it is providing security guards for UK registered ships, in which case the weapons don’t normally come anywhere near a port.
Because shotguns aren’t good enough, and permits for foreigners to possess military rifles are not available at any price in many countries. Well, any legitimate price; bribery may work, but has the potential for massive blowback.
And for that matter, having “their own” security, means not being able to disavow their own actions if the security team goes off-script and e.g. shoots up a fishing boat. Contractors are expendable, and claiming to have trusted the experts you hired for their expertise in e.g. international gun-control and self-defense laws might buy you a bit of distance from a bit of very ugly public relations.
I saw a report recently that there has been some piracy off the coast of Venezuela, so that could be the next hotspot. Venezuela’s military is probably too preoccupied to keep everyone with a fishing boat from going after targets of opportunity, but I bet they would highly object to foreign navies patrolling their waters.
The real problem with piracy is when it isn’t limited to coastal waters, but goes into international waters. Trinidad and Tobago and The Netherlands may have a sufficient military presence to keep it contained.
@EGI
It seems unlikely to me that the crew can or will be trained to use .50 effectively. Shipping companies try to minimize their crew to save money, so I fully expect a lack of training and instruction. Then when the pirates come, they’ll regret that, once things go bad.
Here is a video of actual shooting at pirates. As you can see, the situation is very messy. Even these guards messed up by having multiple people fire warning shots. More info.
In another case, fishermen were killed by Italian marines.
PS. Note that using cheap security guards (actual military is more expensive) seems to cost about $60k. So if your package sells for $500k, you need 10 trips to start getting ahead.
John pretty much nailed this one. For various reasons (which I don’t fully understand), anything beyond a flare gun is heavily frowned upon aboard merchant ships, which makes it hard to do this. You need approval from your flag state, your insurer and permission from any state you happen to call at. For instance, India doesn’t let merchant ships carry guns, period, and is an important port of call for ships passing the Horn of Africa. Private security companies avoid the insurance problem because they bring their own, and most of the issues with ports of call.
I’d guess it’s a holdover from the days of lightly armed merchantmen preying on their disarmed peers.
We’re talking just small arms here, so I’d guess the real concern is sailors in port hearing that some of their colleagues have just had a barfight go against them, “need” to be reinforced/rescued/avenged, and hey, we should probably break out the revolvers “just in case”.
That makes a lot of sense out of it. Of course, the obvious solution is to mount the guns on the ship and use weapons that aren’t particularly good in a barfight. .50 cal machine guns seem to fit the bill pretty well.
I assume we’re taking care to make sure all ships are docked at least two miles from the nearest bar?
I thought that was assumed.
But more seriously, I think that even drunken sailors are a lot more likely to say “let’s break out the revolvers just in case” than “let’s break out the .50 and hose down the bar”. I can still see why people don’t want armed merchantmen coming into their ports, but this does seem like a case where bigger weapons are better for almost everyone.
part of it is that you have to deal with not just the laws in port but the firearm laws of every state/country through who’s waters you sail.
Want to sail from new Orleans to portland, maine: if you’re within 12 miles of the coast (sometimes 24) you need to comply with firearms law in every single one of those states.
Want to get into the Mediterranean? Have fun complying with Spanish, Moroccan and possibly english law, all in the space of a few hours. You’ll have even more fun when you actually get into the Mediterranean.
So you don’t just need permission from any state you happen to call at but also from any you get close to.
It wouldn’t be hard for a ship to become subject to a dozen jurisdictions on a long journey and if you have 10 crew it might mean maintaining dozens of permits and if even one state gets bolshy about allowing armed groups of people into it’s territory or is just super-slow about providing permits or you have to change some crew members on short notice it screws everything up.
http://www.gibnet.com/fish/waters.gif
Ah, so my understanding that you just surrender your weapons to the port authorities and get them back when leaving was wrong. Who would have thought that redtape is the culprit if you can’t have a simple solution…
What if they pirate the software?
Re lead and violent crime:
That’s a really interesting point that certainly calls into question assumptions about lead and violence, but I’m not convinced it’s all that conclusive. The two groups of countries were enormously different culturally, so it seems very within reason that they could have their lead signals be swamped by other cultural stuff. This seems very analogous to your recent article, Scott, of the US only incidentally having ‘typical’ suicide rates despite what’s likely a significantly increased rate due to guns. Guns increase our rate, but other effects decrease it enough to offset things. Couldn’t the same be true of lead?
Some mechanisms that come to mind, as someone not super educated on the cultures of communist countries. More fear of authority kept crime in check. Communism having some direct effect on poverty (which provides the main source of criminals). Sending dissenters to gulags and whatnot kept crime in check (sketchy considering US imprisonment rates not stopping crime, but who knows). Different reporting/recording habits.
The other big piece of evidence against the Lead Crime Hypothesis that I’m aware of is age cohort studies (those that looks specifically at crime rates by birth year), which tend to show a much, much smaller lead effect than the epidemiological studies that just look at the overall crime rate vs lead exposure lagged by X years. Basically, it looks like crime seems to correlate strongly with lead levels X years ago, both generally and within geographical locales, but crime by people of different birth years peak in the same calendar years, not at the same ages as you’d expect from the hypothesis.
Here’s one survey paper on the different results between the two methodologies, and here’s Kevin Drum’s quick take on cohort data.
I just read Roger Crowley’s Empires of the Sea, about the conflict in the 16th century Mediterranean (particularly between the Spanish, the Holy Roman Empire, and the Ottoman Empire). It’s some ugly stuff, especially when Crowley talks about how the Mediterranean coasts of Spain, southern Italy, and the islands in the western Mediterranean Sea became “lands of disappearances” – i.e. people living on the coasts would get kidnapped by corsairs based in Algiers and such and then sold into slavery. Sometimes in small numbers, sometimes by the thousands when one of the Barbarossa brothers was leading a raid. The Europeans did some slaving of their own, but it was small compared to the amount that North African raiders were doing (this was the Ottoman Empire at its apex).
And the naval wars over it . . . honestly, I can understand why all the silver and gold funneled into Europe did little to profit Spain in the long run. It just went in and was immediately funneled back out to pay for ships and armies.
Crowley’s book is a good introduction. For a more sophisticated take, there are two excellent books I can recommend, John Pryor’s Geography, Technology, and War: Studies in the Maritime History of the Mediterranean, 649-1571 and John Guilmartin’s Gunpowder and Galleys: Changing Technology and Mediterranean Warfare at Sea in the 16th Century. The latter book is especially excellent and manages to do an amazing job of charting how galley warfare evolved the way it did over the course of the 16th century and why it finally died out.
“If we were to see the North/South divide in Europe from a perspective of something like historical justice, all this talk about the North supporting the lazy South and East would be reversed. There’s a reason British and French fleets were free to sail for easier, more lucrative conquests: because the people of the Eastern Mediterranean fought through centuries of raiding, enslavement, pillage, and sheer terror to hold the great Ottoman Empire at bay. Think of those EU fees as reparations.”
@aNeopuritan
1. Your link goes to a patron-only post.
2. Northern Europe is more than Britain & France.
3. This kind of historical cherry picking is merely persuasive to those who already believe in the conclusions. One can also cherry pick differently, for instance by arguing that Italy owes reparations to Britain & France for WW II and that Greece was saved from occupation by the allies in the same war, at high cost.
By the time the “Great Ottoman Empire” was a serious threat to the western Med, Greece was part of it, so any reparations would be owed in the opposite direction.
The forces that finally blocked Ottoman expansion at the first siege of Vienna included Austrians and Germans, and before that a good deal of the fighting had been by Hungarians. For the second siege of Vienna, the Poles and the Holy Roman Empire were the main (successful) defenders.
Heh, I was just going to bring this book up in relation to John Schilling’s comment above that “From about the dawn of recorded history, piracy has gone away when navies with actual warships took an interest.” I guess Spain didn’t have much of an “actual navy” or “actual warships” in the Med — and when they did, their strategy seemed to be, “deliver ships to the enemy and get tragically slaughtered”…
I’ve only read the first four chapters of the book though, so idk about later developments.
And on the silver and gold not helping Spain in the long run, I’m still curious why all that silver and gold getting funneled into armies and ships failed to build up industry and drive economic growth in Spain like it did in other places in Europe. Although I’m getting a sense a deja vu writing this comment so apologies if we’ve discussed this here before and I’ve forgotten.
Adam Smith frequently uses Spain as an example of what not to do in Wealth of Nations; they seem to have done a variety of things wrong. One of the things they tried to do is restrict export of silver and gold, which while not stunningly successful did slightly increase inflation and reduce importation of useful foreign goods, while enriching smugglers rather than more productive people. But there were many factors at work.
Galley navies are very different from what are generally thought of as ocean going navies. In order to be useful warships, galleys need to be about as fast as other galleys, which requires a lot of rowers and a very narrow hull. Lots of rowers consume a huge amount of water, only a little of which can be stored. And the lightweight hulls need to be beached frequently or they get waterlogged. This means that they can’t really capable of achieving command of the sea in traditional mahanian fashion, and thus weren’t particularly good at stamping out piracy. You could send out your galleys, but the pirates would just say home in their bases, watch you sail around, then come out when you ran out of water in a few days.
Actual navies with the ability to deploy ships for tours of significant length were much more efficacious about stamping out piracy, and spain’s genuine oceangoing navy was actually surprisingly small under the habsburgs, and it was needed in the atlantic far more than the mediterranean.
Oh, that makes a lot of sense, thanks for explaining! I saw your book recommendations above, and I’ve added them to my list in case the rest of Crowley’s book manages to interest me more than the beginning has so far.
I was under the impression that in the era of galleys, pirates were more in the habit of raiding coastal towns than chasing ships at sea, and that anti-piracy efforts mostly involved launching attacks on the pirate bases (since as you note galleys contained a lot of men, and in war galleys the rowers often doubled as soldiers, a force of galleys could land a large body of troops).
They did both, but that’s another good point. A lot of piracy in the mediterranean consisted of algerians landing forces going slave raiding and pillaging on spanish coastlines. The Guilmartin book actually goes into detail about this, and attributes some of the design differences between venetian and Spanish galley design to the spanish need to deal with that sort of raiding much more often than the venetians did.
Question for those involved or familiar with US Pharma Laws:
Recently a bill called ‘Right to Try’ was passed. (I don’t know if it was just the senate or passed completely, i got the impression it was passed completely) — The law purports to give terminally ill patients the right to attempt non FDA approved drugs.
My assumption is that the folks on this blog would probably [by some majority] support this, at least in theory, insofar as it’s a conscious decision to go against a safety regulation for rational reasons. But pretty much all of the articles i can find about the law are negative or dismissive. One thing I hear brought up is that terminally ill patients are already able to try non FDA approved drugs, but the FDA has to approve this exception. The other thing these articles frequently mention is the importance of the efficacy standard; there’s a very strong implication that Drugs are only effective because they are required by law to prove that they are beyond all reasonably doubt.
My thinking was that if the FDA grants the exception in the overwhelming majority of cases, and does so relatively quickly, then this particular law would have no positive effect, and possibly a negative one. (on net) On the other hand, if my suspicion is correct, the approval would probably follow the same lines as the regular FDA approval process; that terminally ill patients would frequently die while the FDA makes up their mind.
But I don’t have any information in either direction on that. Does anyone know more?
https://www.theatlantic.com/amp/article/561770/:
So this suggests that the FDA does approve in the majority of cases and sufficiently quickly. I certainly don’t see why this process would be like the regular FDA approval process, because the slowness there is AFAIK because of the demands on trials, which won’t be the case for the exception process.
In any case, I don’t believe that this kind of thing will save a lot of lives either way. Amazing new drugs that are way more effective are very rare.
Unfortunately a 99% approval rate doesn’t really imply anything useful, I would guess that it implies the opposite even. Either the FDA is rubber stamping most proposals or doctors know not to waste their time making certain types of proposals, or some proposals are ‘disqualified’ so the FDA doesn’t have to reject them, or a combination of the above.
My biggest worry about this one is what the quacks are going to do. Getting your snake oil registered as a last ditch trial drug is already used as a way of adding a veneer of legitimacy. Those 1% of cases that the FDA reject? A lot are just garbage that would never work or are totally inappropriate for the disease in question. Allowing access to even more ‘drugs’ is more likely to drain desperately ill people’s wallets that effect a miracle.
A random thought I had: many people complain that the rent is too damn high, and a general principle of economics is that if you tax something you get less of it. But I’ve never heard anyone propose putting high taxes on rent payments.
A) Why not?
B) Has this happened?
C) What would the first/second order economic effect if San Francisco, say, charged 25% “sales” tax on all rent payments (assuming landlords didn’t find some trivial labeling workaround?) Obviously it would encourage more owner occupancy, but there’s only so much of that being desired. I also am not sure what effect it’d have on sale prices.
You would get less rental housing, not less high rents. If you tax something, gross prices will be higher than the original price, while net prices will be lower. If gross prices ended up lower (and of course net prices even lower), then demand would be higher than in the original situation, and supply would be lower, so such a price can’t be market clearing, assuming that the original price was market clearing.
I believe you’re agreeing with me in different words.
If you agree that taxing rent just means less rental housing without also decreasing the price, why do you find it surprising that nobody has ever tried a rent tax?
I too am confused. Unless the goal is to shift even more people into buying houses? But that’s already even more expensive.
The market is so constrained by regulations in this case, I’m not sure what else we’d see besides more roommates and extended families.
What 10240 and Iain said. They’re not agreeing with you. A tax on rents would raise the amount people pay and would decrease the quantity supplied of housing.
I expect it would decrease housing prices, since it would reduce the rent landlords could collect and thus make houses less valuable for use as an income stream. It would encourage conversions of apartments to condos as well.
Biggest losers are renters, who will be paying more. The SF market is so hot I expect the landlords would be able to pass most of the tax along.
One of the main things to consider when talking economist speak is that “costs” and “prices” aren’t quite interchangeable. As an example if you lived in a highly communist country they would often issue bread coupons, allowing a person to go to a store and exchange it for a loaf. In this context the “price” of a loaf of bread was one coupon, however the “cost” was often standing in line for several hours, or traveling a large distance to the store or both.
Taxes shift how those non monetary costs are experienced. In economic terms a tax on rent would be a form of rent control, where an absolute cap on rent would be modeled in an equivalent way to a 100% tax on rent over a level of X, so you idea has been tried in practice under a different name. Rent control leads to obvious outcomes, first is the decline in competition, second is a decline in the quality of the goods and third is an increase in the non monetary costs of the good. Each of these encourages graft and corruption.
For predicted effects on prices it is difficult to put a direction as you have to separate out the quality of the housing stock now with the quality later. The lack of competition restricts supply and pushes prices up, the lack of profit reduces the value of rental units and pushes competition for them down, pushes prices down. The lack of profit and competition reduces the pressure to maintain the units and encourages cost cutting as well, reducing the value of the units and pushing prices down.
The specifics would be determined by how the legislation was written and local factors but what you expect with such efforts is a combination of longer waiting times to find a place to live and lower quality of such places, I believe this is well documented in the literature on rent control.
It’s not exactly the same as rent control, though. Rent control results in demand exceeding supply, as the market clearing price is illegal, so some people just can’t find an apartment even if they could afford the market price (assuming the rent control is fully enforced). A tax below 100% doesn’t have this effect, as rents can be increased until demand decreases and/or supply increases (in theory; taxes close to 100% might have a similar effect).
Aren’t a lot of rentals unreported, especially rooms/basements? It’s something like 15-20% of suites, probably higher due to people having an incentive to lie on surveys asking them if they’re breaking the law.
It’s hard enough to enforce rules not involving money around renting. It would be even harder to enforce taxes, and non-reporting landlords would either get more money in their pocket by matching the legal taxed prices, or compete with legal taxed prices by advertising cheaper rent.
Unless you’re talking about renting property, in which case I don’t know.
I am a landlord and I pay high taxes on my rental income. At least 33% and maybe as much as 45%, depending on what income bracket I fall in on a given year.
We have to exploit other loopholes to try to get back to a sane tax rate (we don’t always succeed). For example, deductions on renovations of rentals, section 8 housing programs, mortgage interest deduction, etc.
If the rate went up even more I’d expect to see more under the table rentals (there are many already), more empty properties, and more tax optimized mega corps getting into the game. Not that that will stop our glorious leaders here.
David Friedman expresses a strongly negative view on revolutions. David, I wonder what’s your take on the American Revolution.
For fun, I will guess: the word “Revolution” here is a misnomer.
I don’t have a strong opinion on whether things would have turned out better or worse without the revolution, depending in part on what the alternative was. Adam Smith proposed giving the colonists seats in parliament proportioned to their contributions to the revenue of the empire and casually added that if that was done, in a century or so the capital would move to the New World. Canada and Australia didn’t have revolutions, and didn’t turn out strikingly worse than the U.S.
But I agree that the American Revolution wasn’t a revolution in the sense I was thinking of, since it was mainly against a foreign ruling power rather than an attempt to overthrow the existing local government–although, of course, there was a substantial fraction of the population supporting British rule.
Yeah, the American Revolution had its roots in a disagreement over the legal and moral status of the colonies with respect to Britain. The colonials saw themselves as having a status something like a modern Dominion (i.e. a state that owes allegiance to the British Crown and follows British foreign policy as a junior partner, but which otherwise functions as an independent state), but the majority faction in Parliament saw the colonies as being fully under the jurisdiction of the British government and having limited local self-government only on sufferance.
The ambiguity had existed from the get-go, but communication lag, difficulties in projecting power across the Atlantic, and Parliament’s lack of interest in trying to assert power in the colonies all aligned to keep it pretty much academic until the mid-18th century, when Parliament noticed that it could and did send fleets and armies across the Atlantic, and that the economies of the colonies had become a big enough part of the Empire’s overall economy to be worth the trouble of a serious attempt to tax and align with Britain’s mercantilist trade policy.
I have a lot of problem with motivation/feel goodery. I am considering taking L-tyrosine. anyone taking it here with any advice?
Info about me: i live in sweden, havedepression, high functioning autism. i am on fluoxetine 60 mg
Have you tried changing your diet first instead of adding supplements? I think tyrosine is high enough in commonly eaten foods that supplementing with it is unnecessary.
How much did the US government pay for Barbary pirates not to attack American ships in the late 1700s? When I initially saw this Wikipedia page, I read it as being 20% of the federal budget each year, but on closer inspection it seems to be a total amount that is 20% of the yearly budget. But I can’t make either interpretation fit with the claims about Washington’s salary here.
Paper claiming that a reasonable chunk (up to 13%) of the black-white academic achievement gap is caused by differences in temperature.
Grasping at straws, I think. The US scatterplots are rather scattered (note the enormous variation in the 60-70 degree range), and they make judgements based on average outdoor annual temperatures when most schools are out over summer and in cold areas there’s heating. All they’re picking up on, I think, is that test scores in the South are lower and that the South is hotter.
Where are you seeing this? From the abstract:
Similarly, your bit about the South does not seem compatible with stuff like this:
The direction of the main effect (too hot –> students do worse) is plausible. Unfortunately, all of my instincts upon reading it scream “Garden of Forking Paths”. If you haven’t read Gelman’s blog, this is where the number of choices that can be made in analyzing the data allow the researcher a lot of degrees of freedom to find a “positive” result even in noise. We should figure a lot of their estimates would drop if someone tried to replicate (basically, when data is noisy, statistically significant estimates tend to over rather than underestimate magnitudes). They have a large sample, but immense amounts of uncontrolled systematic measurement errors between what was measured and what would matter.
For example, “We assign each high school to the nearest weather station, resulting in an average distance of 9.7 miles between a student’s test site and weather station being used to measure temperature at that site.” Ok, 10 miles is not a short distance. You can get temperature differences between buildings on the same block. This might not be a huge deal, but the way they’ve decided to instrument for temperature is pretty specific and could be sensitive to 1 degree swings (they look at maximum and at temperatures crossing a threshold). They later make a comparison limiting their sample to schools within 5 miles and say the effect gets a little bigger. But I highly doubt this is kosher, schools within 5 miles of a weather station are not otherwise identical to schools within 10 miles of a weather station. What happens to the number of urban vs rural schools, etc. etc. They really ought to show a plot of how estimates change as you go from within 1 mile of a weather station, 2 miles, 3, etc.
Maxima are notoriously noisy compared to means (although they then mean over a maxima because why the hell not? There’s no substantive theory here). And taking a continuous variable and switching it to # of days it exceeds certain bins is super sketchy. There’s no sensible justification for this.
Why not just use mean temperature over each school day or the temperature at noon? Why not bin on multiples of 5? How much do these totally arbitrary changes of specification affect the results? Garden of forking paths.
Their measurements of air conditioning penetration are super sketchy. Just read the section. It’s significantly worse than the temperature data. They change a categorical response to a numerical variable and average over it. That’s several free parameters right there alone. Not even counting how noisy they admit the measure is. Incidentally though, if you look at their maps, it looks like it basically flips the map of actual temperature.
Anyways, reading through the whole thing, there are more gems like
Theoretically, there are no solid quantitative reasons to prefer one of these strategies for changing the temperature measurements over time to a single variable. However, depending on the specification, you get drastically different results. This is a sign of the garden of forking paths affecting results.
I haven’t yet read through the entire section on air conditioning. I may get to it later, but I’m not super hopeful about that turning out to be worth my time.
But my overall thought right now is that the effects they are most excited about are sort of difference in difference in difference type things that we should be extremely skeptical about when there’s no substantive quantitative theory at hand. The boring already known results of higher temperature –> lower performance look solid, but no one really knows the cause of that. Notice though that their air conditioning “theory” kind of contradicts the primary result. If air conditioning worked, why do all the hot areas with plenty of air conditioning do terribly? The lack of air conditiong is worst where it is the coolest!
An interesting idea, but I think it’s unlikley the data is up to the task due to a lack of substantive theory and problems with the garden of forking paths and other systematic issues.
Who said which:
Adam Smith or Karl Marx?
(I cheated with the second quote, but the first is still interesting).
I assumed Adam Smith wouldn’t use the term “Capitalist production”.
Well, obviously the first is Smith and the second is Marx just because the reverse wouldn’t be “interesting”.
That said, as Orpheus pointed out “capitalist production” is a dead giveaway in the second quote – that’s “capitalist” as in the adjectival form of “capitalism”, which is an anachronism. And correct me if I’m wrong, but communists before the USSR and “socialism in one country” leaned a lot more AnCom, so it would seem weird to me if Marx said something that strongly pro-government.
The first quote is from Smith, part of a discussion where he argues that the first maxim of taxation is tax burden proportioned to income–the equivalent of a flat tax, except that he isn’t proposing an actual tax on income and does not, like most modern commenters, make the mistake of assuming that the burden of a tax on someone is measured by the amount he himself pays.
The second cannot be Smith, might well be Marx.
From an Unz Review comment.
How does one create a military from scratch? Suppose you are one of those countries like Costa Rica or Iceland that doesn’t have a military, and you’ve soberly decided you need one. Presumably you aren’t starting from zero in the men-with-guns department; you probably have police units, including some pretty darn hard-core police units, but you want something more than that. So how to go about it?
Wouldn’t the natural first step be to try to use your connections with some friendly country (US, UK, France, Russia) to get advisors to help train your army, or to get to send your future officers there for some kind of training? You’re going to be buying a lot of expensive military equipment, so probably lots of countries have some incentive to help you with your army-building process, even if they’re not looking for local allies in their bigger struggles.
There’s a lot of capability in the US in particular invested in building armies. The Green Berets are intended to be able to go into a country and build at least a light military force from scratch. That said, if you’re Iceland or Costa Rica, a better solution might be to hire Blackwater or the like. They’ll recruit a bunch of retired military people who have the skills you want, and send them over. This is increasingly common even as a way of training US special forces, because the instructors continue to impart their knowledge, but also can be home every night.
There’s also been at least a couple cases of countries having some success hiring mercenaries as military advisers when they couldn’t find a suitable patron country to provide the advisers. The South African company Executive Outcomes was hired by Angola and Sierra Leone in their respective civil wars during the 1990s. In both cases, EO performed some direct operations (looks like mostly commando raids and operating the occasional tank or aircraft), but especially in Sierra Leone, a big part of what they were hired to do was train and organize new military units for the host government.
In both conflicts, the side of the civil war that hired EO won enough success on the battlefield to negotiate a favorable truce, which promptly fell apart into a new round of civil wars once EO withdrew (it sounds like this happened under international pressure, since EO wasn’t terribly popular with major governments) and was replaced with UN peacekeepers. I don’t know enough of the details to say with confidence how much the failures of the peace treaties reflects EO-trained units only being effective while EO’s personnel were still around to take an active hand, and how much was due to problems with the UN peacekeepers.
@johan_larson
Iceland does have a military, consisting mostly of the coast guard and special forces. I’d build on these and get outside help from a country with a better army where possible.
Costa Rica has a small military that they don’t call a military. I’d build on these and get outside help from a country with a better army where possible.
The easy way is giving your national resources and opening up a base to a major power like the US/Russia/china as part of an alliance. Isn’t that how some got kickstarted in the 1900’s?
Excuse me if this has been brought up, but what if UBI *both* releases a lot of creativity and leads to more people who just drift?
This seems likely to me–it would mirror a lot of other shifts in our society. For example, my impression is that the relaxation of enforcement on a lot of social norms surrounding sex, marriage, and children simultaneously[1]:
a. Did a lot of harm to people at the bottom.
b. Didn’t do much harm to people at the top, and may even have helped them.
ETA: Not to push this into CW territory–my point is just that there are a lot of changes to society that work out differently for different people. Maybe a less contentious example is easy availablilty of online lectures and papers and classes and such: it’s pretty obvious that this benefits the subset of people who have the interest and personal initiative to use those resources to learn new subjects; most people won’t be all that interested in immunology or game theory or whatever, and so won’t bother. Every major change in society probably creates relative winners and losers within the society, even if it also raises all boats.
[1] With the caveat that gays and lesbians are probably a whole lot better off not being socially required to marry someone they’re not romantically or sexually interested in, across the board.
Any change produces relative winners and losers, unless the effect on everyone identical. What was interesting about your initial example was that it was presented as a situation where some people were absolute losers.
@Nancy Lebovitz
That seems likely, but I’d argue that greater creativity is not always positive. If loads of people give up their jobs that may be unpleasant, but actually help others, in favor of writing books that no one reads, making paintings that no one likes, being in bands that no one listens to and such, then doesn’t necessarily make society better off.
That depends on two big questions:
1. What exactly do we mean when we say that “creativity” is being released?
2. What is the proportion of creatives to drifters?
If creativity means people developing new tech startups or discovering scientific breakthroughs in math or computer science, that would certainly be valuable. Doing science properly is more expensive than ever but there are some fields, mostly where math and/or computers come in, where you really can make a discovery with an ordinary budget and an extraordinary mind. Likewise, there are a lot of barriers to entry in most industries but it looks like tech is still relatively open to newcomers.
If creativity means several hundred square miles of
graffitistreet art and a million new garage bands, maybe not quite so valuable. It might be fun for the participants but the net value is neutral if not negative. That sort of creativity isn’t worth subsiding more than it already is.
Once we’ve answered that question, we can work backwards to see what the minimum tolerable ratio of creativity to drifting is. If we got one new Google per ten thousand drifters that might actually still be a good deal, from a cold-blooded financial standpoint anyway. If we got ten buskers for every one guy drinking himself to death quietly that would be a horrible deal from any standpoint.
There are a couple of more categories. One is useful but not especially creative unpaid work. For example, someone might throw parties. There’s nothing unusual about the parties, but they make life better for the people who show up. (We will optimistically assume that the parties aren’t annoying to people nearby.) See also putting on conventions.
Another possibility is malevolent creativity.
True. I for one would like time to spend with my friends doing board games/RPGs/whatever that isn’t completely eaten up by work or school obligations. In general the possibilities for lazy people like me would be a lot better than just video games and pot provided that we take the opportunity to rebuild relationships, families, communities, etc., which have been strained by things like work and financial problems.
I point out, again, that such discussions fail to distinguish between UBI at a level which is financially plausible today, which would be a few thousand dollars a year, and UBI at a level people would be reasonably content to live with, which would be something more like twenty thousand dollars a year–a level that is plausible only if we assume enormous increases in productivity first.
Somewhat related thoughts on UBI.
It is fairly obvious that we need combinations of traits to survive, a society of people working constantly would be awful and would be very limiting, but being extremely lazy is also awful. As importantly you need that balance within at least most individuals for it to work. 50 violent sociopaths and 50 extremely empathetic pacifists doesn’t not a well balanced society of 100 people make, but you can have 1 violent sociopath, 1 empathetic pacifist and 98 people with some combination of those traits functioning all together.
I think this extends to most, if not all, traits. There are two basic ways* to fail to finish a project, the first is simply to not put in the effort to complete the last steps needed the second is to obsess over perfection to a degree that it makes finishing functionally impossible as you perpetually add steps as you make progress. Working with an extreme of either type of person can be maddening, and there will come a point when you are simple better off without their help but that is only true from the point of view of someone who has both traits in some kind of balance. The urge the complete and the willingness to let go. From the extremely lazy person’s POV it is maddening to have to work with someone who constant tries to push them to do their job, they have been around and they know that their effort level barely impacts what gets done and everything necessary seems to get finished anyway. The perfectionist finds it irritating that you keep restricting their access to resources and preventing them from adding or subtracting features or polishing already finished sections.
The rub is that I don’t think that it is exactly set where on the scale you, or anyone else, will exist, but a range of where you can end up. I don’t think many people here would disagree that indulging a lazy person is probably going to make them lazier, but I don’t think that many would admit to considering that indulging the creative/industrious in the wrong way could basically lead them to compulsive behavior.
A concern, maybe the major concern, of mine about UBI is that it will amplify both groups. The lazy, it is obvious, have an opportunity to become lazier, but I don’t think enough credit is being given to the obsessive workaholic gaining more power. The more that the first group drops their productivity the more that the latter group will be relied on, and the more influence that they will have. This happens for two reasons, the obvious one is that the economy needs more productivity to support the growing, for lack of a better term, indolent class, but the less obvious reason is that the middle ground people, those who were motivating the lazy and moderating the obsessive lose half of their value.
In the long run the economic power shifts heavily toward the compulsive, and the political power towards the lazy and the middle class of conflict resolution specialists drop slowly out of sight.
*3 if you include incompetence and an inability to learn.
That’s a bet of mine. Unleashes a lot of creativity, and a lot of people quitting their jobs and going on the Xbox.
I wonder how the people that will use it for drugs/weapons effect any UBI. Will they break the system with a few horror news stories? Or would it be relegated to people over 25 or even 30 with no violent criminal history? Since a few of those can wreck the whole thing.
Re: Aurel’s comment on the lead-crime hypothesis: while lead levels in Polish people may be elevated, this study suggest that their levels aren’t ludicrously high – a median level of ~ 9.4 ug/deciliter for children near lead emissions sources. That’s high enough to be concerning by modern CDC standards, but not nearly enough to qualify for chelation therapy.
Moreover, that research also suggests that lead exposure in the former Soviet Union is related to point emissions sources – zinc and copper mills, meaning groundwater contamination. Moreover, the Soviets apparently banned leaded gasoline in major cities in 1956. Is it possible that lead exposure via the atmosphere is somehow neurologically worse than groundwater exposure?
Point emissions sources vs atmospheric exposure–that sounds likely to make a large difference.
Groundwater exposure will tend to be concentrated, while atmospheric exposure will be much less so. So you’d expect more-severe damage, to fewer people.
Think of lead as affecting impulse control, somewhat like alcohol. Two really drunk people in a crowd of 200 might fight each other, but it won’t cause a big problem. 200 slightly drunk people, on the other hand, can make fairly terrible decisions.
I’ve never been a true professional musician, but in my 20s, I was gigging enough that it was about a quarter of my income. I could have survived on it if I had to. It’s really a matter of getting to know the bar owners in your area. I played with several different bands of several different styles and knew most of the owners/managers of live music venues in my area. I’d end up playing gigs until 1 or 2am a few times a week, and then working a regular 9-5 job on top of that. I miss it, but it’s not something I could get away with now that I’m 40 and have two kids.
This was supposed to be a reply to the person asking about pro musicians. Not sure why it posted as a top-level comment, sorry.
Any opinions on Yemen?
I hadn’t realized how bad things were, but for anyone else who hasn’t been following, there’s a civil war going on between the Saudi/US backed government and Iran based rebels, and a substantial portion of the country is literally starving to death – the Saudis have blockaded the county to block Iranian weapons shipments to the rebels, and while there is apparently a lot of aid, the country side is contested enough to make it difficult to distribute.
Anyone have a more informed background, or proposed solutions?
https://www.patreon.com/posts/radio-war-nerd-w-18306166
Please, just no. War Nerd is someone who usually manages to mangle things in the most bizarre way imaginable. His takes on the A-10 and the fate of the carriers are almost painfully wrong, and I don’t see any reason to trust him on anything after that.
I *was* wondering whether you’d say anything stupid. You know, even if you happen to be right about the hardware, what do you understand about … anything else the War Nerd has written about?
I’m not going to claim that one mistake makes someone totally unreliable on everything ever, but when someone has been totally wrong on every issue I do understand, I see no reason at all to assume that he’s worth listening to on stuff I don’t. And given his credentials, some of the errors he’s made make me very suspicious of his intellectual honesty.
Can we have less of this sort of thing please? I don’t have any object level opinion about whether this “War Nerd” person is credible or not, but this is a needless response that just makes me find you less credible.
I get that maybe you disagree with Bean’s assessment, but it’s perfectly fair game for him to make that point. Even if one wanted to engage in tone policing, I don’t think the point was phrased unreasonably.
If you want to defend the value of a source you link to, maybe do that, instead of making ad hominem criticisms of people who don’t share your view.
One of my rules for evaluating information sources is to find somewhere that what they are saying overlaps with what you know and judge them by that. Bean is doing so, which strikes me as sensible. It isn’t guaranteed to give the right answer, but it’s a good deal better than nothing.
There was (is?) a cholera epidemic in 2017. (Or apparently, started in 2016 and still ongoing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016%E2%80%9318_Yemen_cholera_outbreak). Everything I know comes from NPR and BBC radio segments and scanning Wikipedia. I remember a big deal last summer/fall about (trying to?) open up the blockade to let medical workers/outbreak response people in.
If its a struggle between KSA and Saudi over whose
puppetsphere of influence Yemen is in, it seems the best way to help the average Yemeni is to push the country into one camp or the other as quickly as possible so that people in the country can switch from destroying infrastructure to rebuilding it. However, I don’t understand the geopolitical implications of this, so maybe those would outway the lower-level positives? Also it did start as a civil war (I think?) so settling things internally might also involve killing or expelling a lot of people.
Daniel Larison at the American Conservative has been yelling into the void about Yemen since 2015. Here‘s a recent retrospective.
The cynic in me wonders if the reason there isn’t more discussion of the Yemen situation is that liberals and conservatives can agree that we shouldn’t be involved, and everybody would rather talk about something they can fight over.
No proposed solutions, but here’s a bit on the background:
During the Arab Spring, Saleh, the president for the past 34 years, was “encouraged” to retire in the interest of regional stability. His VP, Hadi, became his replacement. This transition was with the backing of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). In my opinion, part of the reason that Hadi was seen as a suitable candidate for a transitional leader was that he can’t muster much of a fighting force that would be loyal to him personally (he’s from South Yemen but sided with the North during the last civil war in 1994), so there was little risk that he would set himself up as a new strongman. He probably also didn’t have much of a chance at holding the country together. Due to some long-standing divisions in Yemen, the talks for setting up a new constitution fell apart and one faction, the Houthis, seized the capital city of Sana’a. Hadi fled. At some point (right before the Houthis took Sana’a, I think), Saleh had his loyalists (see the part above about fighting forces with personal rather than national loyalty) throw in with the Houthis. After the Houthis and Saleh loyalists had taken control of most of the populated western part of the country (they were at the gates of Aden, the former southern capital), the GCC (everyone mainly refers to Saudi, but the UAE is heavily involved too) intervened on behalf of Hadi. They had some initial success at recapturing territory, but for the past two plus years, the frontlines have been pretty static to my recollection. Compare the zones of control to an elevation map of Yemen and it is not hard to see why.
The Houthis are Shi’a, which contributes to the civil war in Yemen being seen as a proxy conflict between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Houthis are led by members of the former ruling caste before North Yemen became a republic so they weren’t simply imported by Iran though. Another aspect to keep in mind is that the governates of Saudi Arabia that border Yemen also have significant Shi’a populations and Riyadh doesn’t want them getting any ideas about independence.
Last year, it looked like Saleh was open to peace talks but then he was killed by his Houthi allies of convenience.
As you say, it’s a humanitarian disaster, with the stalemate functioning like a siege (and a siege within a siege for anti-Houthi districts within their zone of control).
The best outcome might be to divide the country again, but I don’t know.
The Saudis intervened/invaded to prevent their neighbor’s friendly government from being replaced by an Iran-friendly government that would quite likely promote unrest in its own territory by its mere existence. After their army proved unable to restore friendly/puppet control of the country, they shifted to a blockade/starvation strategy coupled with standoff tactics in order to reach their goal. I don’t believe for one minute that the “difficulty” of getting “aid” to the “countryside” (rebel-held or contested territory) is anything other than an intended component of the basic strategy.
The problem with a formal partition is the difficulty of enforcing the Saudi/Houthi border, which is somewhat analogous to the Pakistan/Afghanistan border. (nb: “North Yemen” is in the West, “South Yemen” is in the East. I don’t know how this came about.) The Saudis seemed to be more or less fine with the status quo ante, but I suspect that after the rebels got a taste of victory against both the Yemeni national government and to a lesser extent the Saudi ground forces they want more than what they started with. Unfortunately it’s going to take an awful lot of starvation for them to lower their expectations to whatever is acceptable to the Saudis, and I couldn’t say exactly what that is. The Saudis are quite patient at any rate.
That Iran pretty openly supports the rebels goes only so far in explaining the apathy of the “international community” towards the conflict. The Saudis have spent quite a lot of time and effort (and money, of course) on public relations/information warfare; generally nobody cares about Saudi Arabia’s activities in Yemen for the same reason they don’t care about its in-my-opinion comically oppressive domestic policies. From a military standpoint I find the evolutions of strategy by a well-equipped but very tactically-inept war establishment rather fascinating. Equally so, though I don’t know as much about them, the development of the Houthi rebels, and particularly their abortive attempts to develop a standoff capability of their own.
I have a lot more questions than answers on this one. It has been my impression that the Saudis have been the evil interlopers on this one, so why does the US support them? We should be trying to get the Saudis to back off, and treat this somewhat like the Myanmar issue.
Not that I know a whole lot about the status of Yemen and Saudi Arabia (or Myanmar for that matter). But at this point I don’t understand why the US supports the Saudis, even on a realpolitik basis.
I don’t know too much about the situation, but the two obvious reasons are
* Saudi et. al. are allies of the US, Iran is enemy. A Houthi victory expands the Iranian sphere of influence, and possibly causes instability in countries that are US allies.
* The Hadi government the Saudis et. al. support is the internationally recognized government of Yemen. The US, and the “international commuity” in general, usually supports the status quo, i. e. the same government they had recognized before the conflict, under the doctrine of sovereignity, unless they have a very good reason not to. The legitimate government of a country is considered to have the right to form an alliance with other countries, and to allow them to fight invaders or rebels in its territory. In this sense the Saudis are not interlopers, but operate in Yemen with the consent of the Yemeni government.
Exceptions to the above principle of status quo and sovereignity happen when e. g. an evil dictator is butchering its own people, and revolutionaries are demanding democracy (of course informed by geopolitical interests and alliances). E. g. in Syria, protesters originally demanded democracy, and got shot at. But in Yemen the Hadi government was itself intended to be a transitionary government towards democracy (not that this has ever had much of a realistic chance, and I guess plans of any such transition were put on hold with the renewed civil war), and the Houthis never had any pretence of demanding democracy.
So, while the Hadi government is far from being unambiguously the good guys, the credentials of Hadi as the evil dictator, and the credentials of the Houthis as the good guys are not strong enough to clear the very high bar required to suspend the status quo / sovereignity principle.
I would assume because (a) Saudi Arabia is a US ally (b) Iran is a US enemy (c) Yemen is a state that’s directly adjacent to Saudi Arabia, so Saudi Arabia would really not like to have an enemy regime there.
I am guessing that it is because the Saudis have oil.
I don’t think that’s it.
Before the 2012-2016 embargo, Iran was the world’s third largest exporter of oil.
Nine percent of U.S. oil imports come from Saudi Arabia. That’s not a trivial amount by any means, but it hardly gives the Saudis the whip hand.
If Iran got into a dustup with Canada, that would be another matter…
Iran also has oil, and the US imports very little (<2% of total consumption) from either. It is important for the global economy, and thus for the US even if Trump et al don't want to admit it, that both Iranian and Saudi oil make it to some market, but there’s basically no chance that e.g. China is going to turn down Saudi or Iranian oil if it is offered. Thus no problem if the US wants to piss off one government or the other by taking whichever stand it pleases in Yemen, or even imposing a unilateral oil embargo.
As 10240, there are preexisting alliances and enmities that have more to do with flag-burning mobs than with oil reserves, and a strong status quo bias w/re sovereignty in international affairs.
My take on the pro-Saudi side: it sounds like the rebels aren’t too sympathetic – they’re not open to democracy or peace talks, and they are supported by Iran. It seems reasonable to assume that if an Iranian-supported antidemocratic ruling clique takes over a country next to Saudi Arabia, then Iran will increase efforts to overthrow or influence Saudi Arabia as well.
My take on the pro-rebel side: Maybe the rebels are bad guys, but the Saudis are no prize either. We haven’t been successful in helping the recognized government win the war, so maybe if we help the rebels win the war (at least through inaction), the collateral civilian damage will come to an end.
Neither one of those is very satisfying – the status quo seems to be resulting in years of civilian suffering, but if the result of letting the rebels win is to move the civil war over to Saudi Arabia, I’m not sure that’s a net win.
Last open thread I posted what I thought was an interesting seed for discussion:
So! Now is the time f or answering. When do you send your suitcase? To whom? How do you make sure they open it and pay attention? What storage medium do you use, and what information do you send?
My thought, since I don’t really have a good idea how to prevent world war I (it seems to me that given the alliances and opinion of warfare at the time, preventing the inciting incident would only delay the conflict) was to send something like Ken Burn’s Civil War documentary to perhaps Ben Franklin or George Washington. I think their natural curiosity would get them to check it out, and even if they didn’t believe in it, it would show a plausible story of a war more vicious and deadly than the one they had just come out of occurring within the lifetime of people they cared about. They wouldn’t need to remember any technical specs to have motivation not to kick the slavery can down the road.
Even in retrospect I don’t know what could have been done to prevent the US civil war, and just saying to the people founding the country “Hey, can you try harder to ease the tensions in the country please?” might not actually do anything that dampen their optimism at even trying to construct a government, but I would assume they would be better able to see potential solutions and possibly better able to envision and promote compromises to spare a lot of misery.
I still say that the most reliable method remains sending a bomb to someone you think really fucked things up shortly before they started fucking things up. Gavrilov Princip, Hitler, Lenin, Woodrow Wilson, all good targets.
That’s not the most efficacious solution possible, but it is the most reliable. The most efficacious package I think would be sending guns (I’m thinking flintlocks, but could be persuaded that something mechanically simpler might be better), powder, and instructions on how to make more back to the classical era. Primitive guns and powder are not particularly difficult to make, but are a decidedly non-obvious technology that took a long time to evolve. I’m not a big believer in technical determinism of history, but I will make an exception for guns, which I think were genuinely transformative because they ended the ability of non-settled peoples to stand up militarily against settled peoples. The trouble is I don’t have a reliable method for making the person I’m sending the box to take it seriously. So I go with the bomb.
Would upper class people open their own packages?
Depending on the era, you could possibly get something that doesn’t look like a bomb past the initial package-openers, but that raises the question of how you know you actually have the real target. In theory facial recognition software could identify when Woodrow Wilson is in the room, but can you train that software sufficiently from historical photographs?
Well, that was the era of the anarchist bombings, so I picked the worst possible target. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1919_United_States_anarchist_bombings The White House would be on high alert for anything weird.
A bomb-drone might do the job, since they would have no concept at all of the threat. Historical records could give you a good window of when he will be out in the open, but algorithimically verifying the target becomes harder.
I really don’t think you can trust any contemporary AI for this job. Particularly one you can procure by your own efforts and/or with a $10K budget. Your best bet would probably be to find a contemporary enemy of your target and give them some appropriate modern weaponry and whatever actionable intelligence you can find.
Wilson you’d want to get while he was still a professor. And depending on the exact rules, you could just send your package to somewhere where you know the target will be and have it explode immediately.
Woodrow Wilson? It’s very strange to see a historical death list including a terrorist, two dictators, and the Democratically elected leader of one of the entente powers. If your conservative convictions lead you feel the need to murder a Democratic president then surely the safe bet is Andrew Johnson.
Though I’m the last person who should be calling out typos, It’s Gavrilo, as the man was a Bosnian Serb. Gavrilov is a Russian surname.
Woodrow Wilson is far and away the most responsible for the terrible way that the end of WWI was handled. Getting rid of him and putting in place someone who actually has the faintest understanding of international politics would have potentially gotten rid of Hitler and WWII in Europe.
What bean said. It has nothing to do with democrats vs. republicans or even liberalism vs. conservatism, Woodrow Wilson was a monster in human form whose bungling got millions of people killed while totally failing to accomplish the few goals he had that were actually laudable. And the guy he beat in 1916 would later prove to be one of the most successful diplomats in american history.
Quite agree with the latter. What is the evidence for the former? IMHO, gross incompetence != monster
His views on race relations, including support / glorification of the KKK, would certainly be considered monstrous by most of mainstream society today. It may have been possible for a non-monstrous person to hold those views in the first decade or two of the 20th century, depending on what lies they had been told and by whom, but between supporting the KKK when the KKK was still a real thing, and maybe bungling a World War or two, I might just turn a blind eye to the proposed temporal letterbomb.
As John Schilling points out, woodrow wilson was uncoothly racist by the standards of 1915. He was also an enthusiastic eugenicist, a fairly ardent prohibitionist, and such a preening moralist that he actually said that he was invading latin american countries “in order to teach them to elect good men.” He was so sanctimonious in his dealings that Georges Clemenceau referred to him as Jesus Christ (JC) in his private correspondence. Wilson was really just a combination of all the worse aspects of the american psyche, the racism and parochialism of the south combined with the self righteous puritanism of the north.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Woodrow_Wilson#Race_relations
Wilson had racist policies as well as racist ideas.
“During Wilson’s term, segregation was ordered in the Washington offices of the Navy, the Treasury, and the Postmaster General, and photographs became required for all new federal job applicants. When a delegation of black professionals from the National Independent Political League, led by newspaper editor William Monroe Trotter, protested the discriminatory actions, Wilson told them “segregation is not a humiliation but a benefit, and ought to be so regarded by you gentlemen”, explained he was trying to “reduce friction,” and that he “sincerely believe[d] it to be in their interest”. When Trotter countered by arguing that it was “untenable… to maintain that the segregation is simply to avoid race friction” as black and white clerks had worked together harmoniously for fifty years, Wilson rebuked him, stating that if the League wanted to meet with him again “it must have another spokesman. Your manner offends me”. Trotter was then ordered to leave the White House.[293][275] Under Wilson, racial segregation was quickly implemented at the Post Office Department, and many African-American employees were downgraded and even fired. Employees who were downgraded were transferred to the dead letter office, where they did not interact with the public. The few African Americans who remained at the main post offices were put to work behind screens, out of customers’ sight.[294] The Wilson administration’s pro-segregation positions were criticised not only by black leaders, but by their white allies: journalist Oswald Garrison Villard suggested that the administration had “allied itself with the forces of reaction, and put itself on the side of every torturer, of every oppressor, of every perpetrator of racial injustice in the South or the North”. Although Villard subsequently corresponded with and met with Wilson about the issue, no change in policy was forthcoming.[275]?
Indeed. Speaking for such of the left as are willing to let me speak for them, I will say that contempt for Wilson is one of the few things cassander and I agree on.
No that was the French. Wilson was in many ways overly idealistic and an inept diplomat, and consequently the most important parts of his agenda were largely ignored by the other allies at the Versailles peace conference.
In 1918 Wilson made a speech before congress outlining US war aims as follows:
Some of these principles, in particular point one, are naive to the point of being unworkable. While others like point four on mutual disarmament would require very careful consideration for the needs of the various parties, as the superior industrial strength of Germany would give them a huge advantage over her neighbors even if both sides agreed to beat their swords into plowshares.
Nevertheless, when the Germans first sent out peace feelers they sought to use the fourteen points as the basis for negotiation. And if they served as the foundation for a post war world order it is likely that WW2 could have been avoided,
The essential cause of WW2 was Germany and Japan’s belief that having been frozen out of global markets by depression era protectionism, they had to seize territory to support their resource hungry economies. Whether in the Nazi dreams of lebensraum, or in Japanese imperial schemes in china and the pacific, it was this desperate hunger that drove the horrors of the nineteen thirties, and forties. A commitment to free trade and national self determination might well have avoided them.
Wilson took actions that enabled the french to do what they did, then failed to stop them out of his own ineptitude. Had he done nothing, you get a very different ending to the war. he is responsible for the consequences of his intervention.
these factors were knowable and known in 1918. Wilson should have taken them into account, he didn’t.
No, they couldn’t, because they were totally unworkable as you’ve already said. You can’t say “if we had done this impossible thing everything would be fine, so the fault isn’t the person trying the impossible thing.” Good diplomats, like charles evans hughes, realize that people besides themselves have motives, desires, and needs, and take them into account when designing their program. Wilson got his program directly from his own sense of righteousness and nowhere else.
Then it’s a shame wilson didn’t commit to either of those things.
I see Wilson’s three biggest bad moves with regards to the end of the war as the following:
1. Insisting on the abdication of the Kaiser and the dissolution of the Austro-Hungarian Empire as preconditions for peace negotiations. For all the Kaiser’s and the Hapsburgs’ respective flaws and crimes, constitutional monarchy is a significant and underappreciated stabilizing influence, and the dissolution of the Hapsburg monarchy destroyed the closest thing Southeastern Europe had to to a functioning multi-ethnic state.
2. Promising Germany that the final peace treaty would be negotiated on the basis of the Fourteen Points, and making this promise without consulting with France or Britain when they (France in particular) would have considered such a basis completely unacceptable. When France and Britain presented harsher demands at Versailles, as they did not consider themselves bound by Wilson’s unilateral promises, it seemed like a perfidy from the German perspective, and contributed substantially to the stab-in-the-back legend.
3. Explicitly calling for the establishment of monoethnic nationalist states (Poland, Czechoslovakia, Yugoslavia, etc) as a war aim. Since the ethnic communities didn’t actually form the clean lines on the map that Wilson might have imagined, this was a recipe for ethnic cleansing, marginalized ethnic minorities, and irredentist grievances. It also carved up Eastern Europe into a bunch of small states that lacked the ability to defend themselves against aggression by Germany or Russia without a lot of support from the other Great Powers. And it served as a legitimizing endorsement of ethnic nationalism: it’s no accident that Hitler’s claims against Czechoslovakia and Poland were couched in terms of oppressed German minorities and ethnic self-determination. Wilson didn’t invent militant nationalism by any means, but he did give it a pretty strong push.
As I said at the time, this is going to depend on the time-travel model we assume. If we go with the stated “Back to the Future” model, it’s got to be past-me that gets the package, because there’s nobody farther back that I can trust not to muck things up for present-me and I don’t feel like altruistically taking one-shot stabs in the dark for the sake of a hopefully better world exclusively for people who are not me.
But I don’t like “Back to the Future” style time travel, except for good silly fun. Where it excels. For more serious thought-experimentation, I’m going to have to insist on a consistent universe. And since I am presently unaware of any time travel in my history – indeed, have clear knowledge of a very detailed universe that includes no visible evidence of time travel – I’m limited to things that don’t change any part of history that I know about and don’t require past-me to know that there’s any time travel going on. That’s going to make it much trickier for me to do any clear good, and in particular erasing major past catastrophes is right out.
Mostly, I’m going to have to set up good things going forward, best accomplished by delivering great power to someone I trust to do good works in the future. But since I can’t handle the past agency parts myself, I’m going to need a different agent for that. I’ve got someone in mind, but since I’m posting under my real name I’m going to be vague and just say it’s a friend or family member that I trust to act in my interests, that I am reasonably sure will trust a letter from me with some strange requests, and who hasn’t interacted with me so strongly in recent years that their having acted as my agent would require extraordinary deception.
This simplifies the “make sure they open it and pay attention” part. Also the storage-medium question; CDs with ascii text and back-compatible document and image files should suffice if I need more bandwidth than paper will supply. I’ll be targeting maybe ten years in the past, though I’ll want to double-check my diary to see if there’s anything in my relation with [Agent] that would cause problems on that schedule. And I’ll include some newspaper headlines, etc, for the days and weeks following the package’s arrival. Also an up-front request for extreme secrecy, even from past-me.
First item, and filling most of your $10,000 cost allotment, ten one-ounce platinum coins (minted before 2011!) with detailed instructions to sell them in January 2011 and buy ~35,000 bitcoins. Also details on redundant secure storage from 2011 to present, for delivery to me immediately after I send out the package. This should net me a quarter of a billion dollars or so. I’d like it to be more, but I need something with adequate liquidity, vanishing into enough market capitalization that history won’t be distorted, and that won’t set off money-laundering alarms when I cash in. Well, nothing that can’t be explained away, at least, and it isn’t totally implausible that I’d have taken a $10K gamble on bitcoin in 2011 and sat on it ever since. But cashing out will still require great caution.
Also some mundane stock tips for [Agent], with instructions to use as needed for something like [Agent kids] college fund and to finance some of the agent-work I am going to be asking of them.
I can’t make disasters not happen, and I can’t mitigate the ones I know too much about, but there’s a fair number of disasters I don’t know much about. And Wikipedia seems to use a standard template including “number of fatalities” as a standard item. I think I can write a bot to do a crawl and use a probability function to pick out a few hundred of the worst-ish disasters of the past decade and provide a truncated summary (e.g. the stat block including date but not death/injury toll, and the “background” section). Then I cull the list for ones I already know about (sorry, can’t help you guys) and instruct [Agent] to send anonymous warning letters to the relevant authorities a few weeks ahead. The disasters will be the kind where a warning can’t or won’t stop them altogether or reduce them to non-noteworthy status, else Novikov and my random number generator would have selected them out of the list, but maybe it will knock the death toll down a bit.
There haven’t been any great personal tragedies to hit me or any of my friends/family in the past decade, or at least none that can’t be fixed with a few bitcoins today, so that part is easy.
Scientific progress I can maybe push forward five years or so wherever I bother to take the effort. Download copies of the most groundbreaking results of the past five years, and edit them into cheat sheets to be sent to disconnected and historically unsuccessful rival research teams 1d10-1 years before original publication. That can’t happen if the rivals will just do a quick replication and publish ahead of the original, so the die will have to come up “1” for the teams that would have done that in spite of my nudges to the contrary. Mostly, the rivals will turn out to have been historically unproductive because they were busy working on the next step with a ~5-year head start, and the next five years should see a significant uptick in productivity.
A collection of now-hopelessly-obsolete zero-day exploits, and detailed instructions on exactly when and how to use them to secure back-door root access to an assortment of interesting computer systems. Possibly including the NSA, though that might lead to an interesting loop where some exploit that I learned from Snowden and Snowden learned from the NSA, the NSA itself only learned when they found it embedded in one of their systems in 2012. So, maybe not. Ideally, I set this up in the form of a preloaded vintage laptop that can be abandoned in a ~2010 Starbucks, to minimize risk to [Agent], but I’m not sure my own hack-fu is good enough for that. But [Agent] knows trustworthy people who can do first-rate work, if it comes to that.
[Redacted because I’m posting under my true name]
Finally, and possibly most important, a description of events leading up to my being offered the opportunity to send this suitcase, ideally including photos of the people who made the offer. Take some of those stock-market profits, [Agent], and hire some investigators to see if you can find any of these people in the past. Say, working at a physics lab on some project that might lead to time travel, or boarding one of those special flights to Area 51. Do not interfere, but observe and report. Possibly infiltrate, if not personally then at least with that collection of zero-day exploits.
Because this is one gift horse that definitely deserves a thorough dental examination, and the sooner the better.
You don’t have to teach your target about safe key storage. You can generate the Bitcoin address now, keeping the key for yourself, and just give the recipient the address to move the keys to. He has no need to get anything back to you.
For fun, you can generate a key tonight, and then see if it has a bunch of bitcoin from years ago already, meaning that at some point in the future you sent the address to [Agent].
The plan I originally had in mind, since your last post on the topic, was to send some of my old physics and maths textbooks, and a collection of printed-out Wikipedia articles, to Isaac Newton circa 1666. Mostly I anchored on the textbooks because they were the first part I thought of, and “Isaac Newton before he invented calculus” would be the earliest human who could plausibly understand what he was reading.
Besides that, my reasoning was to change history early and substantially, bootstrap technology while also strengthening Britain and the British Empire because of course that’s the alt-history I’m into as a Briton.
But then I thought a bit, and even though Back to the Future rules are sticky, there’s still a lot of ways that that plan fucks things up and stops me being born, or worse.
.
So, instead, I’ll send a letter to my dad a few years before I’m born, just to set up myself and my family for a much better life. Tell him about decisions he will have regretted making, stock tips, the usual future-advice package, and then also some advice on what I’d like changed about my upbringing.
Also, because it’s “Back to the Future rules” (a phrase I’ll quote), I’ll ask him not to be hostile when his son gets overwritten by me in 2018.
Random question related to evolution:
Context: Humans have 46 chromosome I have looked briefly into how we got that number it appears to be two less than our previous ancestor. The best explanation I have found is that two chromosomes fused in a way that was viable for life so there was a population where some had 48, some had 47, and some had 46. Finally the two populations split.
Does there exist a current animal population that has an odd number of chromosomes in some members of the species? It seems to me that with the vary different number of chromosomes among different species there should be some that we know about that are in transition. Is that an unreasonable assumption?
Mules could be an example on the spectrum that you are looking for, as horses have 1 more chromosome than donkeys which is one of (the primary?) the reasons that their offspring (mules) are sterile. They are however close enough evolutionary to each other to create a sterile, but otherwise healthy offspring, making them a potential example of what it would look like if the group that humans split from was still in existence.
However this circles back to the question of how could the new human population have still bred with the old pre human population if having an extra unpaired chromosome can make you sterile.
While that is an example you acknowledge that a mule is sterile. I assume that if it is possible for there to be a viable population with a mixed number of chromosomes that it exists somewhere on the planet and if it exists that we would have found it. Those might both be unreasonable assumptions. It is a questions I have been wondering for a couple years now and thought this would be a good place to ask it.
It’s unreasonable to expect we’d have found that viable population with a mixed number of chromosomes. We’re still finding new species, and population studies of all known species just aren’t feasible.
Ah but mules (and hinneys, another donkey / horse cross) are not ALWAYS sterile, and female mules are more likely to be fertile than male ones. If you take the definition of a species to mean unable to interbreed, it seems that horses and donkeys are not quite separate species yet. So they are on your scale of a population with two different chromosome numbers in the process of splitting.
Eusocial insects such as bees, wasps and ants have different numbers of chromosomes within the species.
There are also insects and other species with X0 sex determination (where males only have one sex chromosome). But that may not be what you are looking for.
That is the start but I was hoping for something a little bit more advanced than insects.
It’s easy to get away with an odd number of chromosomes if you reproduce asexually. This crayfish has 3 copies of each chromosome, although the number of types of chromosome is even. This dog has 57 chromosomes.
People with Down syndrome have reduced fertility, but aren’t nearly as infertile as mules; nor are mules entirely infertile. I think that there are examples like mules that are fairly fertile, but I don’t know what they are.
Thanks for the examples but both of those fail to find what I am asking for, neither of them support the idea that the number of different species with different numbers of chromosomes could come about through either means.
Also, I think that reduced fertility rate of Down syndrome (and the other issues that come with it) would be very heavy selected against in a natural setting.
Are there versions of having one copy of some chromosome (other than X or Y) that don’t cause major problems in humans, and that leave the holder fertile? If so, you could imagine some situation where, say, hominid X has 22 chromosomes, humans have 23, but a human/hominid X cross sometimes ends up being okay with only one copy of one of the chromosomes, and then maybe having other offspring with hominid X with one or zero copies.
Wow. That’s a rather… noncentral example of a dog.
I don’t understand how Soylent is an actual food product IRL.
Do SF fans like being as ironic as hipsters?
How do you define “food”?
Complex organic molecules necessary to sustain animal life, i.e. some combination of carbohydrates, protein and fats. Such as human meat.
I think I misunderstood your question. Are you asking why people consider Soylent to actually be food? Or are you asking about why anyone thought it was a good idea to make it?
ITS PEOPLE! Soylent is made out of people!
This! Who thought it was a good idea to make a bland technocratic meal replacement and market it under the name of PEOPLE! from an SF film?
Because if you give it a name that makes it sound like you’re committing cannibalism, it seems more interesting than the actual experience of drinking it?
Not that that’s a high bar. It’s a lot like drinking cold Wheaties slush, and it’s about as uninteresting as it’s possible to be without actually dying of boredom.
Someone who understands that both ironic and referential humour have a long and enduring positive track record, and could not resist the opportunity to deploy both at once?
Also i kind of feel like the Soylent Corporation could have avoided the brouhaha by just putting the plot twist in the brochures. Just wax poetic about how environmentally friendly and efficient it is to reprocess the bodies of the dead for the nourishment of the living instead of letting it all go to rot. It’s not cannibalism, it’s recycling!
Sure people will meet with revulsion at first, but that’s fine, those who find it unsettling can simply continue consuming Soylent Red and Yellow. Over time people will get used to the idea and the better taste and nutrition of Green will slowly win people over. It’s not like it looks or tastes like human flesh, or really flesh of any kind. It’s easy to just think of it as reprocessed product. Before long only a minority would be refusing to eat it.
The whole stupid conspiracy of lies covered up with murder was just completely unnecessary. Ultimately Soylent Green is a tale about the futility and stupidity of defrauding your costumers about your product instead of being up front and honest about it.
I think it is enough that there are a contingent of irony lovers who are also fans of sci-fi.
It also helps that it’s referencing a campy movie and not any actual incidence of cannibalism.
Do you mean you don’t understand how a food product could be successfully marketed under that name? Or that you don’t understand how a bland powder-based nutrient mixture intended as a meal replacement could garner enough interest to become commercially viable?
Both are, for me, the kinds of things I could understand if I wanted to, but I don’t want to.
“I just love Soylent. I’m losing weight, it’s affordable, it’s easy, and it’s fast.
I’m not somebody who hates food. I am somebody who loves it way too much. The best compliment I give to Soylent is that it is unoffensive. This meticulously well balanced human fuel is so delightfully bland in both flavor and texture that it triggers absolutely no desire to have a second bottle. It’s hands down the most successful meal replacement I’ve ever had.”
Looks like a decent weight loss aid for the wealthy.
From what I gather, Soylent started out as a personal curiosity project by a random blogger, and he named it as a self-deprecating joke. When he turned it into a commercial venture later, he kept the name so he could leverage the attention he’d already gotten rather than starting over and establishing a new brand from scratch.
Ah, so the ironic joke was personal and by the time he could commercialize it he needed to keep the name.
Even if it wasn’t an injoke I’d still call it that; the people going “hurr hurr it’s people” all over the place won’t actually convince anyone not to try it who wasn’t already never going to, and they’re giving you free advertising.
Which do you think goes better with the journos, “some nerd is making some weird meal replacement powder on his blog, don’t meal replacements already exist, whatever” or “someone made a food alternative and they’re calling it Soylent, there’s a headline.”
I went on a Soylent variant because I thought I could lose weight by taking 2/3rds dose of it (didn’t) and because, hey, $100 for six months worth of food!
If you’re in a “I need to sacrifice literally everything to achieve [goal]” sort of mode, Soylent is a good and extremely cost-effective replacement for food.
Start with a survey of music to see what you like, then branch out. One way I approach classical music is to use the Schirmer’s Library browsing method. Schirmer is a music publisher and you may recognize their buff and black covers for works by many composers. You may use software such as HookTube to find a Best of compilation, of which there are many for most composers, and for singer/songwriters and groups of all sorts.
You may find some favorites, with music that touches you, challenges you or transports you in some way, then use that to explore similar works. That is a highly individual approach, but why not?
Pondering a complaint a thread or two ago, about the group way “SJW” is used here…
On the one hand, I think it is a reasonable shorthand to describe a set of bad behaviors. It is useful in a “jargon” sense – it skips over a lot of unnecessary specification, because people who discuss these matters generally know what it means.
On the downside of that – there are probably people who don’t know what it means, and use it in a looser sense to refer to a broader constituency – that is, everybody with social justice values, rather than the specific subset who misbehave. This provokes a motte and bailey effect.
On the flip side of that, there is a problem in that such misbehavior is generally dismissed as insignificant by those who share the values but not the methods. I’ll set that aside for the moment.
Suppose, for a moment, we coined the term “social justice bully” – that wouldn’t resolve the problem, it would just add a couple of extra steps until discussion returned to the same equilibrium it began at. We could substitute in some completely ambiguous terminology, and ban the common referents, so that conversations became sufficiently cryptic such that those who don’t understand the reason for banning the word are effectively kept out of the conversation.
So there is the start to my thoughts. Somewhat disconnected thought, however, arising from consideration of the use of such jargon:
I have frequently heard feminist terminology defended as being jargon, shorthand that becomes offensive when removed from the context in which it has a different meaning. So, given how annoyed such jargon makes me, I can see how the use of reciprocal jargon would annoy other people. (And maybe, if “SJW” pisses you off, maybe consider how jargon like “patriarchy” pisses other people off, because it is the same damned thing.)
But taking this a step further, if we imagine the Scott Aaronson equivalent of SJ, who is terrified of being the terrible person described by SJW, and is given incredibly vague and unhelpful advice like “Well, you aren’t one of them”, but always gets the sense he is being talked about anyways – and, because of aforementioned people who aren’t actually very specific about how they use the word “SJW”, is in fact being talked about…
Well, then, we have another working example of the sort of behavior we would like to be able to point at and identify as the problem. Our model gets a little more complete.
The question is – what is our more complete model useful for? We need another input. Something like a social power differential, but the problem with that is that the struggle immediately becomes to claim weaker status. Punching up / punching down are likewise flawed.
From a social perspective, is there a viable input? Is there a way of determining when “fighting back” is just “fighting”?
What norms can we possibly establish that forbid all of social justice bullying, and the sort of bullying social justice bullying is nominally trying to stop, and also anti-social-justice bullying? Because at a certain point, we are trying to bully perceived bullies into not bullying other perceived bullies, and that is, on consideration, not likely to solve anything.
It’s a snarl word, and it reduces meaning. There’s a group it gestures towards, but you also identify yourself as a member of another group that maybe is not so nice when you use it. If you mean to gesture towards, say, a certain type of left-wing activist, maybe just describe the type of person/group you’re gesturing towards. Sure, it isn’t snappy, but any snappy term could turn into a snarl word, as you note.
Why not just describe the behaviour, in any case? That’s probably better than what I tend to do, which is lazily gesture towards “that kind of campus left-wing activist, you know, the annoying ones, you know” or whatever. Because it’s clearly about behaviour, not beliefs; it’s not necessarily the content of any particular person’s belief that makes them the kind of person who you can’t discuss things with, who does purge-lite type stuff, etc. Some beliefs are more likely to produce that than others (eg, right wing or left wing authoritarians generally have more of a problem with opposing views than mushy-middle types) but there is a strange thing I have noticed where, out of people I actually know, it’s safer to express disagreement to actual radical leftists than people with fairly mainstream opinions. The majority of the people I know who give me that struggle session vibe have opinions that are not radical, even if they think they are radicals.
EDIT: One of the problems with this place is that standards of charity, precision, etc markedly decrease when “The Leftists” are the topic of discussion.
This is not a reasonable request. If a particular term is particularly offensive and there’s a different term you’d like people to use, then that is reasonable within limits. But nobody is going to describe a group or set every time they want to talk about that group or set; that’s basically why we have names – or, indeed, nouns – to begin with. And if the real objective is for people to not talk about the group for lack of appropriate terminology, to pretend that there is no group and that any relationship between the various members is entirely coincidental, then that’s not going to happen.
And if it is the case that any term for a group will turn into an insult, then either there’s something fundamentally wrong with the group or there’s fundamentally something wrong with the surrounding society. In neither case will attempts at language-policing lead to a desirable outcome.
The problem I see with SJW as used in SSC comment threads is that it sometimes ends up as a kind-of blanket dismissal. Some people with this label are busting heads at political rallies or trying to get people fired for their twitter comments, therefore let’s bash some other SJW types whose main offense is having ideas we disagree with[1].
I think it’s important to distinguish between bad behaviors (online bullying, rioting, trying to get people fired for their views) and ideas. One important reason for that is that I’d like to know what ideas I’m missing out on by being turned off by the visible bad behavior. Another reason is that those behaviors are tactics with no inherent connection to any ideology–I’m not any more okay with online bullying as done by people on the right than I am with it as done by people on the left.
[1] As best I can tell, I’m in broad agreement with a lot of what I take to be SJW goals–I’d like gays, transpeople, nonwhites, etc not to get bashed or hassled by the cops or otherwise mistreated, I’d like women and nonwhites to be welcome in all fields according to their abilities, just like men/whites, I’d like the police to be less likely to bash/shoot people and to have less impunity when they do, etc. But I think I have a radically different model of the world, which means that I tend to think of a lot of the SJW-ish ideas about how to accomplish those goals as being all wrong. However, I also have a kind-of hard time knowing how well I understand the best thinkers along SJW lines. Probably not too well, honestly. The craziest and least thoughtful people tend to be the ones who get the most attention.
Indeed. Some people use SJW to describe tactics, some people use SJW to describe goals, and some people try to muddy the distinction and use the former to discredit the latter.
If we’re discussing terminology, I would call the person literally busting heads at a rally “antifa” rather than “SJW”. Although I’m not sure to what extent “Antifa” is a group with formal membership vs any radical leftist comfortable with street violence (whether against property or people) as a tactic.
@mdet
One thing that is extremely cringey is when centrist (usually right-of-centre) or right-of-that sources talk about antifa as though there’s some unified group, let alone some kind of central organization. Ditto black bloc tactics.
Also, I’m pretty sure I’ve seen the pseudo-radical types talk shit about antifa as an example of “toxic masculinity” which is… Well, wait until they found out what it took to defeat the real Nazis, who were considerably tougher customers than the guys nowadays.
@John Schilling
I don’t want to keep the group in question from being discussed; I mean, it’s a group I talk about. I know some really annoying-to-nasty people from university. But “SJW” as a term is now a sibboleth; it says as much or more about the speaker as it does about the subject. I think there probably is something wrong with the surrounding society; witness the euphemism/dysphemism treadmill in general.
It won’t be discussed by having people type out a fourteen-word phrase every time. It’s either SJW, or some other word/abbreviation, or no discussion, and it’s not going to be no discussion. So unless you’ve got a brief alternative that will produce more clarity than confusion, and won’t have the same problems as SJW once clearly understood, then SJW it shall remain.
That’s a good point. I suppose I should try to think of something.
@John Schilling
The best I can come up with is “pseudo-radicals” – they have a philosophy they believe is radical. But when you look at it, it’s often easy to integrate with the way things are already, it often wouldn’t remake society in any serious way, and it often amounts to demands for jobs, from administrative groups especially. However, this is a critique from the left, by and large.
It’s a dysphemism, and I try to avoid it if I want to reach the people it describes, but I don’t think it’s just a snarl word. We are ultimately objecting to a pattern of bad behavior, but that bad behavior is facilitated by a political culture, and that political culture is tightly correlated with the (modern instantiation of the) concept of social justice. I think we’d lose real information if we restricted ourselves to the behavioral side: do that and we drop the implication that social justice activism has a problem. And that’s an important implication — it’s what a lot of people are mainly concerned with, in this venue at least.
I’ll grant that “the leftists” is overbroad, and I don’t use it. I’ve been tempted to use it, though, because this particular activist culture enjoys so much hegemony over the politically active left in my neck of the woods.
(I don’t necessarily mean anything particularly radical when I say “activism”, though. Most of the ones I know in person really are radicals, but that’s probably an artifact of my social circles.)
This is my finding as well. It’s way easier to have a coherent argument with a Trot or a left-Anarchist than with someone who’s just joined the (Australian) Greens.
The values lead to the behavior. Specifically, the values that no one who does not share those values is a decent person, and no one who is not a decent person should be tolerated in any context. That’s what gets you your “warrior”; the SJ comes from the rest of it. This group has no useful endonym; as several have pointed out, if they do refer to themselves it’s generally with a phrase meaning “the decent people”.
The difference is that feminists appear to deliberately pick jargon for that purpose, as “Social Justice and Words, Words, Words” goes into to some extent. There’s no plain meaning of “Social Justice Warrior” that’s more offensive than its meaning as referring to that group.
This is what I was getting at in a recent thread decrying conservative commenters use of labels. There is a difference between a label acquiring ill repute after being associated with a group and a group acquiring ill repute after being associated with a label that has a preexisting connotation.
Granted, over broad application of a label to figures not exhibiting the central tendencies moves from the first to the second.
We need to be able to talk about people collectively; people do take collective action. But we also need to be able to distinguish degrees, because actions exist on a spectrum with important distinctions.
I like that one. I also like “authoritarian left”.
1) There should be a word pointing directly at the aspect we don’t like (bullying, authoritarianism). “Warrior” is too general metaphot; it can also be turned around as a good thing. If you would call yourself e.g. a “warrior for equality”, there is no inherent stigma in that. Calling yourself proudly a “bully for equality” does not sound the same.
2) There needs to be a part that says “left” or something like that. Not because the right wouldn’t have its own bullies and authoritarians, but because those are simply a different group. Also, if you just say “bully” without further clarification, you are inviting the stereotypical general excuse: “you cannot call me a bully, because according to my ingroup’s private science, bullying equals bullying plus institutional power, and us demisexual otherkins do not have any institutional power; therefore I am free to bully you as much as want because it does not count as true bullying, but if you try to pay me back in my own coin, that would be bullying, and you would get banned from all places with anti-bullying code of conduct”.
That makes people think of Hillary Clinton rather than the people you’re actually taking about.
One version is “ctrl-left” (by analogy to “alt-right”) but it didn’t really catch on.
Some people refer to the group in question as “regressive left”, or “regressives”, to point to the irony that self-styled “progressives” are now defending political Islam (and all the regressive aspects it contains), calling for racial segregation and supporting restrictive codes of behavior with respect to sexual contacts of all kinds. I think it was started by Maajid Nawaz and taken up by Gad Saad and Sam Harris, among others.
Saying “SJW” has become bad signalling, so I try to make a joke out of referring to them, or say “those social justice types” or just say “those folks” and let people figure it out from context.
Speaking as a vaguely SJ-aligned type person, I favor “woker-than-thou.”
Gonna remember that one.
It’s a slur like “bible-thumper” with about the same value to offer discussions – a way for people to signal their contempt for the outgroup, facilitate motte-and-bailey maneuvers, and fill people roughly in the target area with ambiguous discomfort (“I’m religious – are they talking about me?”).
What is the technical difference between drug use and drug abuse?
Context: I sometimes hear that “[recreational drug X] can’t be used, only abused”, usually in drug war propaganda. I’ve previously assumed that “abuse” just means “use that the System doesn’t approve of.” But I’m wondering whether there’s a real well-defined distinction that, say, doctors would recognize; given drug A with pharmacology B inducing behavior C, could a doctor distinguish “use” from “abuse” without reference to the political status of A?
Can’t say I find the source to be ideal but:
I made a webpage that will let you jump to a random SSC article. https://random-ssc.herokuapp.com
Neat. Any chance you could make it filter out open threads? Those are the majority of the posts on this site, so the odds of getting an actual article are slim.
Oh good call. Yeah that shouldn’t be too hard. I’ll post here when I get that done, probably tonight.
I updated the app to filter out open threads and links posts. Lmk about any other suggestions!
Make the ssc link be https
(Where are you getting your list from? If you use https to connect, it will give you an https list)
Done. Thanks!
A while back Scott asked for insights into why melancholy depressed people have so much trouble in the morning. I’ve paid attention since then, and if Inside Out is right about the five fundamental emotions, I’d have to say Disgust is the part of my brain working overtime in the mornings. Which is interesting because I don’t think I could have named it otherwise, and now when I look back at other tough times, it seems like Disgust would also have been a good label.
Does this ring true for anyone else, and does anyone have other data or insights into the phenomenon?
Can anyone recommend a good book, article or blog on Edmund Burke ? I’m looking for something that addresses his political philosophy in an introductory way but goes beyond the Wikipedia level
Ironically, Reflections on the Revolution in France was the 1790s equivalent of a long blog post. Mary Wollstonecraft’s Vindication of the Rights of (Wo)Man were blogged in response to it. They weren’t the only ones; the flurry of responses to other’s articles was called the Pamphlet War.
I can second “Vindication of the rights of (Gender Identity)” as well. It’s a fairly easy read for 1794.
Gwynne Dyer, a Canadian military/political columnist, has some things to say about the connection between migrant flows and global warning.
This little detail convinces me the author is a liar and not worth listening to. (or ridiculously credulous and still not worth listening to)
Gwynne Dyer (he’s a man) has been writing for a long time and seems pretty darn credible on other political issues. I’m not saying he’s right on the political risks of climate change, but you are dismissing him on the strength of very little indeed.
Here’s Dyer on a broader range of issues, if you want a sampling:
http://gwynnedyer.com/2014/2014-year-ender/
That’s bullshit but I believe it.
My guess is that her source was thinking in terms of some kind of massive collapse of order in Mexico, with the government ending up more-or-less taken over by the narcos or just falling apart. In that case, you can imagine huge floods of refugees coming to the US, and chaos spilling over into the US. Both of those might plausibly lead a president (not just Trump) to deploy the military (probably National Guard rather than regular Army) to the border to close it up.
Yeah, but I want the military stationed on the border now shooting anyone who crosses illegally, so, sure I think it’s unlikely, but it did give me one of those wistful sighs.
I thought projections were something like 2-3 degrees per century. I realize this could have side effects but it seems like hyperbole or oversimplification to imply killer heat is a realistic forecast.
Am I wrong? Is the science actually predicting large swathes of uninhabitable lands in “the not too distant future”?
I think the worry is crop failure, particularly in the tropics, where craptastic agriculture already struggles to feed the population.
Is there a projection, IPCC or something, suggesting globally food production is going to be unable to meet demands? I think the population graphs are going to matter more than the temperature graphs in that case, especially if elevated CO2 levels promote agricultural growth in the more temperate regions.
Also, rain forests are incredibly fecund. I know this isn’t equivalent to growing grains, but it does suggest that the solution is to adjust crops grown, as clearly there are crops that thrive in very warm climates, right?
So the gay wedding cake decision is out. The short version is they didn’t decide whether or not a person can be compelled to provide services for gay weddings against their sincere religious belief or not, or whether or not creating something for such a service constitutes “speech.” They decided that in this instance, they can’t compel this baker, because the Colorado Civil Rights Commission displayed such hostility to religion that he did not get a fair or impartial hearing. The counterfactual in which they made the same ruling but were not so openly hostile to religion is left up in the air. I’m a little bothered by that because 1) Ginsberg and Sotomayor disagree and say you can be just as hostile as you want so long as you rule in favor of the gays and 2) Kagan and Breyer say you still have to rule for the gays you just can’t be such a dick about it (or do a better job of masking your hostility). That’s not looking good for the freedom of religion / association / speech side.
As SSC has an interest in modeling thought process, extending charity, and detecting fallacious arguments, I thought it might be interesting to discuss the mode of thought of the commissioner who said:
This seems to imply that Christian opposition to gay marriage is mere rhetoric. Christianity doesn’t really oppose gay marriage, some homophobes are simply using Christianity as an excuse to do what they really want to do, which is hurt gays. I was immediately reminded of Fetal Attraction: Abortion and the Principle of Charity.
Freedom of religion was used to justify the holocaust? I’m going to need a cite for that.
Also,
I know the court only decides on cases before them, but they know that any loophole that they leave will only lead to another similar case in a very short time that they will have to take. Would it really be a blow to the rule of law to say “We do/do not think the law compels the actions in the general case, and in this particular instance, there are mitigating factors” rather than just pronounce the latter and let lower courts speculate on the former?
Actually it sounds like that is what they did, but perhaps not in an official matter?