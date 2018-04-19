Gupta On Enlightenment

That story about the blockchain-based dating site gets better: its designer is an enlightened being.
I got this from Vinay Gupta’s wiki, which describes some of his thoughts and experiences. Since reading Mastering The Core Teachings Of The Buddha, I’ve been looking at a bunch of this stuff, and it’s interesting how it does (or doesn’t) converge. For example, from the MCTB review:
If you really, really examine your phenomenological experience, you realize all sorts of surprising things…one early insight is a perception of your mental awareness of a phenomenon as separate from your perception of that phenomenon.
And from Gupta:
The real process of meditation is paying real close attention to what is happening around you without passing it to the mind immediately for analysis…the mind becomes perceived to be another sense. You see, you listen, you hear, you smell, you think. Once you are aware that you are not your mind and your mind is basically a sense organ, it’s a thing that brings information to you, you enter the real work of enlightenment, which is: what is this me that the mind is bringing information to? And that’s the big one. That question is at the heart of everybody’s enlightenment process.
From the MCTB review:
The main point of [mindfulness] meditation is to improve your concentration ability so you can direct it to ordinary experience. Become so good at concentrating that you can attain various jhanas – but then, instead of focusing on infinite bliss or whatever other cool things you can do with your new talent, look at a wall or listen to the breeze or just try to understand the experience of existing in time.
From Gupta:
Building the instrumentation to keep your consciousness stable enough to put the attention on the thing, is about three or four years work. It’s like grinding a mirror if you’re going to make an astronomical telescope. It takes years to grind a perfectly smooth reflector. Then you silver coat it. Then you point it at the sky and now you can see the moons of Jupiter. It takes you years to design the microscope, you look into the water, now you can see the microbes and you just discovered germ theory. Building the instrumentation takes time. Years and years and years because you need long periods – 35, 40 seconds minimally – when there are no thoughts in the mind to be able to begin to turn the awareness onto itself. So lengthening the gap between thoughts means lowering the mental background noise.
There are lots these matches. My first impression was that it’s a good sign that people are finally converging on being able to talk about this kind of thing in a sensible way. But here’s a point Gupta makes over and over:
The weird thing is – everyone who opens up the big door and looks out into the magical Universe where all the cosmic shit lives, sees something different. The purpose of religions is to enforce conformity on the mythology that floods your brain once you open up the cosmic forces.
If you are a strict moslem and you experience your enlightenment in a moslem context, the mystical model of the world that gets slammed into your head when you finally look at the Universe in that way, will be in conformity with the dominant culture around you at the time.
This is part of the reason that everything in Western culture went nuts when they discovered LSD, because you had all these people experiencing enlightenment outside of the conformity of the church. So rather than becoming Saint Ignatius of Loyola, you wound up as acid-crazed Bill. I’ve got this mythology of the Universe, and it’s all to do with Spiral Dynamics. My name is Ken Wilbur. Where the hell did that come from? He made it up and then told you it was cosmic law. Just like all the others did.
Everybody experiences the mythological aspects of enlightenment on their own terms, and if they are a slick talker, they can convince you that’s how it works, and then when you experience enlightenment, you experience the same mythology you were loaded up with.
This is how it really works. You’ve got your Buddhas and your Christs and your Mohammeds, and your Abrahams and all the rest of these people – they experience these cosmic states of consciousness, they generate their own mythology and then they run around telling you they’ve discovered the secrets of the Universe – you should do it their way now.
Later in the session, a questioner asked:
I don’t believe you. I think what you’re describing, getting rid of frameworks, is just a new framework. You’re just talking about another way of understanding consciousness. It’s the same as the Stoics and it’s the same as the mystics and it’s the same as Nietzsche, just another perspective. You didn’t talk about anything specific. You talked about some beautiful abstractions. It feels to me like the things you’re talking about in very abstract terms are the same things that every other philosopher talks about. You haven’t got rid of frameworks.
And Gupta answered:
Every individual who goes up there sees the same shit, more or less. And then you come back down and try and tell people about it in language, and you wind up building a model that you use to communicate. That is exactly correct. It’s the same shit.
So. I read Ingram, and I read Gupta, and they seem to be saying broadly the same stuff, and it appeals to me, and seems to fit with what I already know of the world, and gets me thinking that all this enlightenment stuff is starting to make sense. But (says the devil’s advocate) two Christian saints may have similar experiences of the Beatific Vision, write them down in similar terms, and the average Christian will nod and say it agrees with what they already know of the world (eg that it is run by a triune God who lives in the Empyrean). Does “scientifically minded, religiously tolerant people come back and say it’s all science, and also all religions are one” give us a better framework than “Christian people come back and say it’s all Christ”?
One possible escape from total relativism: forget about whatever’s on the other side of enlightenment. We can at least trust people to report on this side of the veil accurately, and that’s where some of the most interesting insights are. The description of what meditation is doing. The distinction between samatha and vipassana meditation. The idea of the mind as a sensory organ rather than the be-all-and-end-all…
…actually, wait, that one doesn’t sound very scientific at all. Maybe we should reframe it as talking about two different parts of the brain? Maybe this isn’t as easy as I thought.
I’ve been focusing a lot lately on the idea of the Bayesian brain and its input channels. Some input channels, like vision, are high-bandwidth; we get so much data about the real world that (optical illusions and PARIS IN THE THE SPRINGTIME signs aside) we usually see pretty much what is really there.
Other channels, like pain, are low bandwidth. This is why the placebo effect works – we get so little data about how much pain is coming from different parts of our bodies that even our strongest percepts are wild guesses, where we fill in the gaps with predictions and smooth away conflicting evidence. If our predictions change – ie we know we just got morphine and morphine lowers pain – then the brain will happily change its guesses. This would never happen with vision – I can’t use the placebo effect to make you think an orange crayon is blue – but pain is low-bandwidth enough that it works.
Reason is one of the lowest-bandwidth channels of all, which is why biases are so omnipresent and rational debate so rarely changes anyone’s mind. Most people revert to their priors – the beliefs of their tribe or the ones that fit their common sense – and you have to provide an overwhelming amount of rational evidence before the brain notices anything amiss at all.
It sounds like, in this model, enlightenment is effectively super-low-bandwidth. I say “effectively” because the bandwidth concept doesn’t really make sense here, maybe it has more to do with the alienness or uncompressability of the information. But Gupta seems to be saying that you will see it exactly as you have been conditioned to see it. That wouldn’t be too surprising. But it sure does suck if you’re trying to figure out which religion is true, or prevent people from becoming religious fanatics, or anything like that.
This is a pretty agnostic (in the sense of non-knowledge-claiming) description of what enlightenment is. But it does at least suggest it’s…something…in the brain…that goes through the normal perceptual process? Except that realistically if you see a rhinoceros the sense-data will be in your brain and go through the normal perceptual process, but that doesn’t mean a rhinoceros is just brain activity. Except that nobody was claiming that your perception of a rhinoceros is actually more fundamental than ordinary brain activity, and some people do claim that about enlightenment, so maybe this is telling us it isn’t? Or something?
Other interesting excerpts from Gupta:
Every tradition that has enlightened people has stories of wizards. The Daoists that run across water, all this Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon stuff, the European Alchemists – do you guys know about a guy called John Dee? Course. Course! What kind of audience do you think this is?
So John Dee for those who are not overly read, was Queen Elizabeth the First’s court magician. John Dee has one essential claim to fame, which is that he invented the concept of the British Empire. He wrote two books arguing that, as the Romans had used roads to create a trade network, and to move armies around an Empire, Britain could use ports and ships. So he invented the concept that we would reimplement what the Romans had done but with London at the centre.
John Dee’s primary work, what he was proudest of in his life, was a 400 page volume of angelic magic called the Enochian Magical System. So you look at this and you’re like, the guy’s smoking crack. Then you look at Isaac Newton. Newton’s laws of motion, colours, he named the colours of the rainbow. By the way he named the colours of the rainbow with seven colours, even though indigo and violet are the same colour. Because he needed one colour per planet and one colour per alchemical force. Three quarters of Newton’s work is alchemy and that’s all the stuff where everybody’s like “Oh Isaac Newton he was such a nonsense lover – all this alchemy stuff. Love the laws of motion though.” Because you’re not allowed to take the other side of these men’s work seriously because if you do – Voomp – Oh my fucking god – that’s really there! Yes, it’s really there.
The weird thing is – everyone who opens up the big door and looks out into the magical Universe where all the cosmic shit lives, sees something different. The purpose of religions is to enforce conformity on the mythology that floods your brain once you open up the cosmic forces.
I keep hearing people talk like this, but I would really like to see some analysis of how the Western hermetic and alchemical traditions match the Eastern enlightenment traditions. I know a bit about John Dee, and it all suggests he was a very weird and gullible person, and none of it sounds like meditation as the Buddhists and Hindus think of it. The same is true of Newton’s mystical researches. I’m open to arguments for why these things are really the same deep down, but somebody needs to actually argue it instead of just gesturing at it, and I’ve never seen this done well. Aleister Crowley was neck-deep in the western mystical tradition, hung out in Sri Lanka for a while studying yoga, and (when he wasn’t being deliberately obscure) is one of the clearest and most lucid writers I’ve ever had the privilege of reading – and even he never actually made this argument in any comprehensible way. Come on, people.
Lowering the mental background noise means going through all the emotional layers and all of the attachments that generate thought. A single emotion that you don’t really deal with properly can generate 5 years of internal chatter. Should I? Shouldn’t I? Should I? Shouldn’t I? You finally come back and it’s this deep feeling of uncertainty about your place in the world. You feel it – it goes away. You’ve been liberated of an emotion, that stream of thought stops. And as a result your mind gradually empties and empties and empties and empties.
If you’ve been taught that you are your mind, that process feels like dying. This is why there’s all this nonsense about the abyss in the Western magical tradition. “Oh the Abyss. Oh the Abyss.” You go to India; they’ve never even heard of the Abyss. Because in India they don’t think that you are your mind. So having mind go away “Really, that thing back there.” “Yes.” “I used to use that for saying mantras – now it doesn’t work any more.” Whereas in the West, if your mind stops, that means your identity is gone, and everybody freaks out and calls that the Abyss.
Okay, this is actually one of the better East-West mystical comparison theories I’ve heard.
So, how much meditation is a lot of meditation? Typically to get enlightened takes about as much work as getting a PhD. So you would expect it to be the dominant occupation of your life for something between 7 and 10 years, including working your ass off for your A-levels, getting through an undergraduate degree, doing a Masters, doing a PhD. Getting enlightened is about a PhD’s worth of work. Very few people in the West claim to be enlightened, even fewer of the people who claim to be enlightened are enlightened and even fewer of them are doing anything other than teaching.
About 15 I started to meditate, about an hour a day, sometimes 2. I was physically ill at the time; I had nothing but free time. Although I’m half Indian, I had no real exposure to Hinduism as a tradition. I just started to meditate because there was nothing else to do and it seemed to help. After 6 years of an hour or something a day, after a very, very intense, shall we say, “collaborative celebration”, in the morning after the trip, we were having a kind of debriefing session. In my head, as we were talking, I saw an amplifier, just a very simple aluminium amplifier with a big knob, little blue LED on it, and I saw my hand reach down and turn the knob off. And my internal dialogue completely stopped. This was about 1993, 1994 and it never came back.
Living in the condition of having no internal dialogue, no flow of thoughts, no flow of images, just Smack, into the present is quite an abrupt thing. For the first couple of weeks I thought I’d gone completely mad. Oh my god I’ve totally broken myself. I’m fucked. And I discovered that I could still go to work, and I could still socialise with people and I could cook and get through all the basic things of life. Nobody outside of me seemed to notice any particular change in my behaviour, even though I was lost in this rapturous state of total absorption with the world. Wow, this is amazing, woah! And then life continued.
I’d run right off the edge of every reality map that I had because if you go to a psychologist or a psychiatrist and say, by the way I did really a lot of meditation and my internal dialogue has totally stopped. Any ideas what I do now? Nobody ever winds up there in the West because nobody does enough meditation, at least they don’t do it right.
Actually, sometimes people do come to psychiatrists with these kinds of complaints. I usually try to explain what’s going on, and they usually tell me they were just meditating because someone said it relieved stress, and nobody warned them they could actually have mystical experiences, and this was not what they signed up for. Symptomatic treatment and a hard ban on further meditation successfully de-mysticize most of these people, and they are able to go back to their regular lives. I assume if there’s an afterlife some sort of cosmic wisdom deity is going to be very angry at me – but hey, I’m just doing my job.
I never meditated. I was somewhat curious about the subject in my early 20s, but I can’t get myself thru more than a paragraph of text with mysticism without thinking it’s a bunch of crap and that someone is probably trying to scam me somehow. I could get by a little farther by translating the mystical stuff into non mystical terms in my head as I went, but that had its limits too.
In my mid thirties my doctor mentioned that my blood pressure was running a touch high and prescribed 5mg of lisinopril. A few days into taking it, the metal dialog ceased. By itself, for no seaming reason. I realized then that I spend a great deal of my life being angry at who knows what, relieving some meaningless instances when I felt slighted, if I couldn’t find anything more concrete to be angry about. A few weeks later the effect went away, and I got back to my normal self. I tried asking everyone I knew, but no one could comment on the experience in any meaningful way. It wasn’t until I read this post that I relied that is exactly what happened to me.
It was blissful and great, and I felt like I was a better person for a short time. I’d like to go back to being that person. I thought I’d share in case it’s relevant to someone.
I haven’t dug into it myself, but second hand I’ve heard that UCLA’s mindfulness meditation stuff is very evidence based and not mystical, so if you want to dig into it without the mysticism you might have luck? I keep meaning to do it myself…
Scott,
You might take a look at this body of research:
http://www.nonsymbolic.org
Might be of interest:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztKJ6BPIe0k&index=2&list=PLIF2fI2p4cWPwFUsB4lheWM9RFyP43mgP
On another note I’d be interested in hearing you elaborating on how you see Crowley as “clear and lucid writer”. I’m not contesting it. I read most of his books in my twenties, and came from it with some admiration but also the assumption that the man was overly indulgent in power fantasies…. Wondering if I should give him a second chance, and on what grounds.
’94 is awfully early for a blue LED as a consumer electronics indicator. Even a metaphorical one.
> Living in the condition of having no internal dialogue, no flow of thoughts, no flow of images
Hmm. What does “flow of images” mean? I’m not capable of visualizing things (“Aphantasia”) and I also don’t experience “internal dialogue”. What does that even mean? Like, “I’m going to drink the milkshake now” as you drink the milkshake? Talking to yourself to work out a problem?
FWIW I don’t think I’m enlightened so I strongly suspect I’m missing something here.
I have anxiety/depression and am also working on meditation so I’ve thought a fair amount about my internal dialogue. The best way I can describe mine is that I am debating with myself, where the debate is sometimes in explicit almost vocalized thoughts, sometimes in thoughts that are logical but not at all verbal, and sometimes in pure emotions. So it might be something like:
“I need to relax right now”
(I specifically notice that my shoulders are tense, but not in a vocalized way)
“Why are my shoulders tense”
(I feel irritated in a vague way)
“My shoulders shouldn’t be tense. I need to fix this”
At least in my experience it’s not that you’re doing running verbal commentary on the actions in your life, it’s that sometimes your brain moves into a verbal mode for thoughts that are either judgemental or complicated. I can force myself to do a constant commentary but it’s not the default. This internal dialogue is completely absent when I am doing something that takes my entire attention, like playing a hard video game or programming. It’s currently pretty loud when I am meditating.
That’s super interesting, thanks.
> This internal dialogue is completely absent when I am doing something that takes my entire attention, like playing a hard video game or programming.
Do you think video games might be a form of self-medication for people who experience those thoughts in a negative way?
It certainly is for me! Video games are one of the easiest ways to get into a Flow state where you’re using all of your attention. And when my attention is fully occupied it doesn’t really have a chance to waste time thinking about random social mistakes I made 10 years ago.
This is interesting. Perhaps even more interesting is that there is analogue in the Western tradition. The Cartesian cogito (Descartes’ “I think therefore I am,” described more fully here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cogito_ergo_sum) is one of the foundations of Western philosophy and the Enlightenment tradition and it comes out of a process that could be viewed as a form of meditation. Descartes was trying to deal with the problems of doubt and skepticism that arise when you consider that all of our empirical reality could be an illusion. So he tries to actively disbelieve everything that he knows about the world. He starts with every bit of sense data, everything that he knows about the empirical world. Then he applies the same process to everything that he knows by way of rational thought (geometry, mathematical theorems, logical proofs, etc.). And the only thing that he is left with are his own thoughts. In the act of doubting the existence of everything, he observes that while everything in the world may be false, there must be something real that is doing the doubting. He realizes that he is doubting; therefore, he is thinking; therefore, he must really exist.
A good deal of Western philosophy since has been people critiquing, supporting, or refining Descartes’ model of existence. It is interesting to think that all of this comes out of an imperfect and undisciplined attempt at what is essentially meditation. And it’s more interesting to think about the possibility of what could come out of a better practice of meditation.
Techniques like what Descartes practiced is often described as “Analytical Meditation” in buddhist/meditation circles. Normally when you meditate you focus on something physical like breath, but thoughts can be just as effective. Most of the literature I’ve read strongly advises you to keep a ratio of only like 10% analytical meditation, to avoid getting more fixated on thoughts. But, it can be really helpful at resolving “impasses” in your thought processes
What is the purpose of all this meditation and enlightenment ? From what I can tell, people are routinely conflating several answers to this question. Here are a few that I can gather so far:
1). “The purpose is to undergo an unusual mental experience, mostly for entertainment.” Ok, there’s nothing wrong with that, and meditation at least seems a lot safer than drugs, so that’s cool.
2). “Same as above, but the experience is therapeutic in addition to being entertaining.” Now we’re getting into medical category, so we need to see some actual evidence that meditation has positive effects on mental health. Otherwise, we risk being irresponsible, by misleading people into bypassing more conventional mental treatment methods in favor of meditation, which not work at all.
3). “Meditation enhances one’s cognitive capabilities, e.g. by boosting IQ, allowing one to solve real-world problems more optimally.” Excellent, this seems like a pretty useful technique which should be easy to test, right ? So… has anyone actually tested it ? Does meditation make you smarter, or does it just make you feel smarter ? There’s kind of a big difference there.
4). “Meditation allows one to understand the Universe on a much deeper level than anything accessible by conventional techniques.” This is the same proposition as (3), only a bit less easily falsifiable. Are the insights obtained through meditation actually applicable to anything ? If so, let’s see some results. If not, we’re back to (1).
5). “Meditation gives you special powers such as a rapid healing factor, flight, or laser-eyes.” I’ll absolutely believe it when I see it.
This strikes me as a false dilemma. Why must it be a choice? This isn’t my bag, so I’m happy to be corrected by Scott or any other mental health professional, but it is my understanding that environmental factors play a pretty big role in the success of any mental health intervention. In other words, a person’s willingness and ability to get themselves into a situation conducive to getting better may be more important than whatever the specific treatment is (at least from within a range of treatments that work).
To the extent that meditation can help you be more conscientious and to disassociate from your stressors, it’s only going to be additive to most mental health interventions.
Like what? By what standard?
Suppose something akin to a Christian cosmology is correct: there’s a set of rules and at least if you are aware of the rules, following them admits you to an eternal paradise on dying, while not following them leads to eternal torment. Before you die, however, things pretty much go as they would have anyway. Are the rules then applicable to anything?
A shift in perspective that leads to what could mundanely be called “different priorities” is inherently “applicable”, isn’t it? Or if not, applicability isn’t the relevant standard.
There has, semi-recently, been some discussion on the new Less Wrong about this topic. There are many comments, so it’s hard to summarize—I encourage you to take a look for yourself—but my takeaway stands as follows (note that I myself have never engaged in any such activities):
1) Yes, it’s an unusual mental state, which feels quite amazing and indescribable.
2) There can be some therapeutic effects. (Among other things, it seems to me like there’s a specific class of such effects that are of particular benefit to sufferers of anxiety disorders and certain sorts of scrupulosity, etc., which are prevalent in certain rationalist and rationalist-adjacement communities.)
3) Meditation (done sufficiently to induce “enlightenment”, etc.) makes you think that you’re smarter, more insightful, etc., but does not actually make you any more smarter, any more insightful, etc.
4) Meditation (done sufficiently to induce “enlightenment”, etc.) gives you a deep sense understanding of the universe on a much deeper level, etc., but you do not actually gain any particular insight, nor do you learn anything very interesting. (You may, of course, learn some interesting things about how the mind works, but these are essentially trivial, and also are not what “enlightened” folks are talking about when they speak of their deep understanding.)
5) Meditation (done sufficiently to induce “enlightenment”, etc.) obviously doesn’t give you special powers, but it is absolutely capable of breaking your brain enough to make you hallucinate all sorts of things (including the aforementioned special powers), and also can make you generally more credulous of woo, and much less apt to be skeptical and critical of notions like “I have special powers”.
One interesting thing about (4): a common claim you’ll see is that the one has gained some insight(s), but that these insights are not explainable to the unenlightened. So you might say “let’s see some results”, and receive the reply that the results are such that you wouldn’t understand them or wouldn’t perceive them, because you haven’t been enlightened.
The problem with “enlightenment” seems to be that it drives you crazy, and breaks your brain, causing you to lose the ability to reason sanely and rationally, or to perceive nonsense as nonsense, etc. It also seems, in some cases, to remove your sense of self (essentially, to cause depersonalization). To be honest, I don’t see how the therapeutic benefits could possibly be worth the risk of what seem to me to be some truly horrifying (on an existential level) detrimental effects.
“Designer of blockchain dating site achieves enightenment” is possibly the most SSC headline ever
Alan Watts said the exact same thing using almost the same words, 50 years ago…
And: on similarities between Western and Eastern traditions… I look at existentialism and I see sour grapes Zen.
Finally. If you do a physically intense activity, e.g., woodworking, car racing, any kind of sports, playing music etc – the sense of flow a la Csikszentmihalyi … that’s pretty close to ordinary experience of the same kind of wordless existence. It’s really just a process of de-symbolization. By taking away language, you take away the symbolic intermediary between perception and action, but the thought process is still there int he middle, just in a non verbal way. At least, that’s how I see it.
If that is what this is all about than doesn’t it just round off to “meditation is what happens when your default mode network isn’t activated.” Mediation seems to be little more than getting your default mode network to shutup even when you aren’t actually doing anything else. It is not clear why this would lead to any real enlightenment. I can understand why observing your own brain doing practically nothing would be traumatic for some people and why they would need to explain away this trauma with stories about enlightenment and magic, but it’s not clear why I should believe these stories they make up to explain what they experience. It all seems easily explainable in materialistic terms as the result of information processing happening in the brain.
Hi, Scott! Have fun digging into enlightenment, it’s a wild ride! I’ve been rough drafting a lot of stuff about my investigations into awakening from a rationalist perspective. Links:
– Science stuff.
– Recommended reads on awakening.
Also, if you ping Daniel via email there is a good chance he will come answer questions here.
You should really, really read Bernadette Roberts’ book, /The Experience of No-Self./ She pushed Christian contemplation so hard that she broke through into the wilderness, way off of the Christian maps, only later stumbling on and appreciating certain bits of the Buddhist models–one of which is the 6 skandhas, this notion of mind as just another sense organ. Sound familiar?
Anyway, here is the question, then: is enlightenment one or many? Do all the great mystical traditions converge onto the same thing, or is it more /enlightenments/, a sea with many possible shores?
It’s both! It’s always both. If we zoom out and squint, enlightenment does seem like one thing. If we consider it as insight into no-self, we have pretty good convergence there: Buddhists, neo-advaitans, at least one Christian (Bernadette), the Actual Freedom people, western philosophers (Parfit?), some neuroscientists.
If we zoom in more, we can still make a compelling case, one where enlightenment is a mystical state of union in which there is no longer any notion of separateness between self and experience. We mostly have to leave non-meditators out for this one, but we still have at least the Buddhists and the neo-advaitans, along with some secular-ish Westerners like Daniel Ingram, Gary Weber, and (maybe?) Robert Forman.
But when we keep zooming in, things start to break down. Soon we are left with only individuals, all manifesting something unique. Burbea keeps talking about emptiness, Bernadette about compassion, and Daniel about perceptual thresholds. Are they all fundamentally the same, or individuals? Well, it depends if I was born red or blue! Ack!
Anyway, one final thing. Part of the reason that awakening accounts read so differently is because conscious experience is much more malleable than one initially anticipates and it becomes more-so with practice. You become more sort of able to channel the top-down processing thing.
Is it really the bandwidth of a perception/experience which determines how mutably it is perceived? But rosarch tests seem like they generate quite mutable reports despite requiring a ton of optic nerve bandwidth to communicate while it’s hard to influence someone into smelling poo as bleach despite the much lower bandwidth. Also, are we even sure the extent to which placebo tricks to make people feel less pain actually result in less pain as opposed to, say, a change in how one converts that pain to a number (perhaps because it’s hard to remember just how much pain we were in before).
Whether or not this is the case it seems like another perfectly good explanation for understanding something as conditioned is simply that it’s a really complex unfamiliar concept that’s hard to relate to ordinary talk. For instance, it is common for people trying to explain complex abstractions like Quantum mechanics to reach around for all sorts of varieties of metaphor and description and even people who understand QM are easily pushed into popularizing it via whatever metaphor they’ve heard used previously. Maybe this isn’t quite what is being claimed but seems somewhat relevant.
Also, I’d really love to hear why people who have these undesired mystical experiences meditating want them to stop as well as how they describe them. I mean is it just that it’s unfamiliar and unexpected so they fear something is wrong with them? Or do they still find it undesirable even once convinced that it doesn’t mean they are going crazy or anything?
At a lower level what could account for this kind of relatively stable switch to a new kind of equilibrium in the brain? I mean why would it persist after sleep for example? Thoughts?
I’ve had that paradigm of mysticism as essentially brain program testing. There are some kind of bugs in the program that haven’t been corrected by evolution as people in the wild usually don’t do that stuff (meditate for hours, intentionally skip sleeping for days, change the rhythm of their breath, spin around, whatever). Then you do that and you get a bug and maybe a core dump. And it looks familiar, because it’s a core dump of your own brain. So then you look at all the strange core dump symbols and think: “That’s what the world actually is!” But no, that’s just a bug. Most bugs just make you crazy, but sometimes they make you a better person and then other people would come to you for advice and ask them to teach you. And this is what a mystical tradition is. The answer to the question of “why do spiritual experiences make people less stressed and more whole”. They don’t. Unless they’re carefully selected for that as most old spiritual traditions are.
That actually seems like a reasonable approach, and you stated it beautifully. Thanks!
(A possible consequence of that assumption is that, by carefully examining the bugs and failure modes, we might learn a lot about the regular operation of our brainware. But I’m afraid we’re still a long way from that.)
This mystical stuff worries me, and I can’t quite put my finger on it. Soooo… we have certifiably bright, often highly functional people who spent years honing their minds to directly perceive the deeper levels of reality, and then they have a miraculous breakthrough, and come back with all kinds of wonky shit that is, at best, completely orthogonal to the world we ordinarily perceive. Just as an example, I recently stumbled across this dude, who without a trace of self-awareness writes serious blog entries arguing that Astaroth is undeniably fundamentally the same deity as Astarte, like a biologist would argue that the Bubal hartebeest is the same species as the Tora hartebeest. And his evidence is coinciding “gnosis” (direct insight) from him and a bunch of other demon-conjurers.
I have no doubt that these people have interesting experiences. Fundamentally, I see three questions:
– what is the ontological status of the entities/ events that are experienced in mystical states of mind? Pure illusion? Some meaningful expression of brain structures (archetypes?) that are deeply embedded through genetics or culture? Or actual metaphysical truths that exist outside of human existence? (That last option would mean we’re all in deep trouble.)
– what is the cause of the difference between the reported experiences? Cultural preconceptions, or actually differing insights due to different personalities/ circumstances/ something else?
– what do we make of this? It doesn’t look like gnosis is a particularly reliable tool to arrive at robust knowledge, seeing how it resulted in dozens of fundamentally incompatible religions and who-knows-how-many crazy cults…