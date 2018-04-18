Highlights From The Comments On Survey Harassment Rates

[Content warning: harassment. This discusses the comments to SSC Survey Results: Sexual Harassment Levels By Field]
brmic writes:
Thank you for posting this and the data file. FWIW, I tried to reproduce the results and couldn’t reproduce the correlations between female victimization, male victimization and male perpetration. fem vic vs. male vic is 0.65, same as yours. fem vic vs. male perp is 0.01 for me, and male vic vs. male perp is 0.21 for me. Everything else more or less checks out.
As a reviewer, I’d say the combination score is not convincing, especially since it ignores all considerations of different male to female ratios in the various industries.
Also, if you have two measures with r = 0.8, Fig 6 is not a good idea IMHO. It’s probably just noise. (Also, it should be a dotplot centered around 1, because the relevant info is distance from 1:1 ratio.)
Instead, I’d focus on the correlation between female victimization at work and female victimization outside work of 0.65 (for me) and the same for males at 0.59, which also leads to the conclusion that there’s a strong ‘people in fields’ effect, without having to go through the combination score. If you’re so inclined, you might then do the at-work by outside-work ratios and end up a kind of cross-validation set, where you can see whether the bad fields for women are bad for men as well. Of course, once you then consider sex ratios per field. it’s story time all over again. Still, e.g. men report similar levels of out of work victimization in computers (20%) and Health Care (24%), but at work victimization of 4% and 12% respectively, which strongly suggests that Health Care is worse.
Their code is available here. Thanks for doing the work to try to replicate my results. I’ve removed the non-confirmed correlations from my post until I can figure out what’s going on with them. I agree that Figure 6 was barely worth it, which is why I tried to make Figure 4 (the unadjusted version) the center of my thesis.
Chris quotes a TIME article that argues that predominantly-male communities generally have lower harassment rates than predominantly-female communities:
Given the epidemic of campus rape, teenage girls and their parents are justifiably concerned about safety, just as teenage boys and their parents are worried about false accusations. What does any of that have to do with gender ratios? Well, there have been multiple studies showing a correlation between gender ratios and rates of sexual assault. As counterintuitive as it may sound, elevated rates of sexual assault are a predictable feature of communities with oversupplies of women, according to studies by sociologists Nigel Barber and Robert O’Brien.
The opposite is true of communities with oversupplies of men. Columbia University economics professor Lena Edlund investigated the impact of lopsided sex ratios in China, where young men now outnumber women by 20% due to sex selection, abortion, female infanticide, and other outgrowths of China’s old “One Child” policy. Edlund and her co-authors discovered that although overall crime rates went up in China as the gender ratio skewed more male—not surprising given that men are more prone to criminality—there was a precipitous decline in rape. It seems that men treat women better, and protect them more, when women are in shorter supply.
Can I prove beyond all doubt that Edlund’s and Barber’s findings also apply to college campuses—i.e. that rape is less common at schools that are at least half male? No, because the available data on campus rape tends to reveal as much about how forthright colleges are in handling sexual assaults—and how comfortable women feel reporting them—as it does about the actual frequency of assaults on a particular campus.
That said, I was intrigued by a recent Washington Post story on the topic. The article ranked 27 top colleges by their sexual assault rates, and I couldn’t help but notice which college had the lowest rate.
It was CalTech, a school that is 59% male.
But some commenters in the subreddit bring up contrary evidence. DinoInNameOnly links to a Pew poll finding that women in predominantly-male workplaces report more harassment. And Hepatitis Andronicus brings up Alaska, a heavily male-skewed state considered to be in “a sexual assault state of disaster”.
Rolaran argues:
I feel like a person who has had bad experiences in the tech industry is less likely to have continued reading a blog that argues (among other things) that problems in that field are overemphasized, and a person who has had nothing but good experiences in tech is more likely to have begun hanging around a blog where they felt like the author was sticking up for them. This is useful data for determining the experiences, preferences and demographics of SSC readers, but I would be considerably surprised if that could be generalized without some serious legwork.
I did consider this, but first of all, only the tiniest percent of my posts are on tech, and I think I might have only had one previous post that could by any stretch of the imagination have been considered about harassment in tech. Second, it’s not clear which direction this should skew things – some would argue that guilty people are more likely to push the “we have nothing to apologize for” line, and innocent people are more willing to critically self-examine their (or their tribe’s) problems. Third, I’m not sure this would really skew self-reported female victimization, self-reported male victimization, and self-reported male perpetration all in the same way.
Rachael writes:
I agree with most of your conclusions, but there’s still a major flaw in the survey methodology. It asked what industry people currently work in, and whether they’ve *ever* been harassed at work. Plenty of people have switched industries over the course of their career, and nearly everyone worked in retail or food service or similar as a teenager or young adult. So we have no idea how much of the reported harassment took place in industries other than the ones people currently work in, and probably skewed towards the industries that hire teenagers.
This is not only a good point, it’s a good point that would have been easy for me to fix if I had thought about it. Sorry.
Leah Velleman writes:
I wonder whether something gets lost here when we conflate the startup world (stereotypically an unsupervised bunch of pushy, risk-taking young single people) with — and I use this term lovingly — dinosaur tech companies (stereotypically a bunch of mild-mannered old married people, with a strong HR department looking over things).
The cultural gap between startups and dinosaur tech seems much bigger than, say, the gap between independent and chain restaurants, or small and large universities. If that’s true, then that’s an argument for treating startups and dinosaur tech as separate sectors. (And while some companies might be hard to sort into one category or the other, that’s true for any set of categories. “Is this job in econ or finance?” and “Is this job in business or law?” will turn up ambiguous cases too, but that’s not a reason to ditch those distinctions.)
I’m pushing this question because I have a hypothesis, which is that startups really do have a harassment problem — but that the people speaking up about it, and the news outlets quoting them, have misrepresented this as a problem across all of tech, ignoring the fact that most tech workers are at boring old companies with low harassment rates. I suspect this misrepresentation has happened partly because startup folks like to represent themselves as The Real Tech Industry, The One That Counts, and partly because companies tend to transition from “startup” to “dinosaur” over time and news outlets can’t be bothered to keep track.
Riceowlguy on the subreddit writes
I think it would be worthwhile to try and distinguish between “people whose job is actually writing code or keeping IT systems running smoothly” versus “people who have jobs at tech companies but whose work is not technical”. My recollection is that a lot of the anecdotal horror stories about harassment in Silicon Valley involve VCs, sales/marketing people, upper management, etc.
One question is whether people in that latter category (if any of them read SSC at all!) answered “computers” or “business” for their profession.
Doug writes:
Maybe men in these groups are just less sexually aggressive and more introverted. It’d be interesting to aggregate # of lifetime sexual partners by industry and correlate with levels of sexual harassment. Not that I’ve ever been involved in sexual harassment on either side of the table… But my guess is that most cases don’t look like Alice walking over to Bob’s desk and grabbing his crotch out of the blue. Most situations probably escalate from some fun, flirty, or social interaction that one party takes to far. Programmers don’t know how to flirt and avoid socializing, so they never get into these situations. Existing literature on sexual assault shows that it disproportionately occurs in environments of “revelry” and “carousing”. I don’t see any reason workplace harassment would deviate from this pattern. Pharma reps get drunk with their coworkers a hell of a lot more than mathematicians.
I’d been thinking of “introversion” as the default hypothesis, not requiring explanation in the same way as the others, but I realize I might have forgotten to mention it at all. Sorry.
But Terran has analyzed (original comment, small correction) whether these results are explained by the Big 5 personality traits of people in each field. He finds they generally are not – profession remains important even after looking at traits (including introversion). Stezinec on the subreddit tries the same thing – their analysis finds that, after adjusting for traits, the only significant result is that computer-related occupations have lower harassment – but guessing this is just a sample size issue and the computer industry was the only one with a good sample size.
In case you are interested, here are some other factors that affected sexual harassment in the survey. I’m not putting error/significance bars on because that would be too much work – but if I have to have a nice-sounding explanation, it’s because I want to discourage people from using these to say “Your ingroup is more harassy than my ingroup, proving you’re bad”. The best one can do without error bars is disconfirm statements like that – which I think is generally a more prosocial activity. This is also part of why I am making this section less prominent than it might otherwise be. I think this especially important to remember given that groups will be penalized for honesty – ie people who are more likely to confess to sexual harassment, or people who are more willing to admit that certain behavior crosses the line.
All analyses were limited to cisgender subjects except where stated otherwise. All analyses of women have a sample size around 600, all of men around 7000. Each subgroup has a sample size of at least 100 except where stated otherwise. Note that each graphic combines information on victimization and offending by one gender; offending results are often very low and slight variations should be taken with a grain of salt.
Rates by relationship status (male, female)
Rates by sexual orientation (male, female)
Rates by transgender status (male, female)
Rates by asexual vs. sexual (male, female)
Rates by political affilitation (male) [not enough data for full female analysis, but binary left/right graph here]
Rates by feminist self-identification (male, female)
Rates by social class of family of origin (male, female)
If you want to analyze this further or double-check any of my results, you can download the raw data here.
Did you make a mistake in your “rates by transgender status” graphs? The trans groups seem to have the exact some values.
Yes! Thanks for catching it, fixed now.
In your “rates by relationship style” male graph I think your key is wrong. The options are “married”, “relationship”, “single” instead of “monogamous”, “polyamorous”, “no preference”.
Not only the key, the data is identical to the “relationship status” data, so probably the graph uses the wrong data column.
Re:
>whether they’ve *ever* been harassed at work
On the survey I work in tech/research and ticked yes because as a teen I worked in a restaurant and hen parties would occasionally get a bit grabby.
Never experienced any grabby people in tech or research in all the years since.
This seems like a pretty serious issue for the whole dataset. An awful lot of people have worked retail or service jobs, and service work is absolutely infamous for systemic harrassment. And in at least some branches of STEM (e.g. environmental engineering), it’s pretty common to have worked some sort of manual labor earlier in life.
Thinking about it, I have several friends who would have been ‘yes’ because of their time on construction sites or in restaurants, but have mentioned that tech is a big improvement on that front.
I wonder if this also works in healthcare too, were doctors all had to start as residents and interns?
This seems pretty far from compelling. Caltech only has 1,000 undergrads, so you can pretty easily know all of your classmates, at least in passing. It’s far enough from a “party school” that I suspect students simply spend less non-academic time together than most colleges, and it has more alcohol-abstinent students than the national average. It doesn’t have fraternities or sororities at all.
The obvious comparison would be RPI, a 68% male tech-focused college with far more typical demographics. It’s sadly not on that list, but I’d take a modest bet that it has more assault than Caltech.
The issue is that people seem to have this feeling that once you hit 50.05% male you will immediately devolve into a hell of ass-slapping wolf-whistling transphobia; and that tech is stuck in a vicious cycle of “harassment drives away nonwhite nonstraight nonmen, which means there’s more white straight men, which makes the harassment worse, which drives away nonwhite nonstraight nonmen even more, and so on”.
The fact that a school specifically focused on tech and very definitely more-than-half male is the least harassing school in the survey is a useful reply to that feeling.
“[RPI is] sadly not on that list, but I’d take a modest bet that it has more assault than Caltech.”
which, there it is. No actual data, but a feeling, a really strong feeling.
The Alaska numbers are likely to be skewed by high incest and assault rates in the native population, especially the villages.
I think there are too many variables to yield much at present. Each employment category has a wide range of types of environments within it, for example. I think it’s all worth looking at, but only large differences, which can in turne be examined more closely, are going to tell us much.
I was going to suggest that this was due to the difference between rape and sexual harassment, but I’m not sure that’s the case. I went to a school that was even more male than CalTech, and I’d give good odds that our harassment/assault numbers were pretty good. But, as you’ve probably guessed, I went to an engineering school, and on second thought, that’s the really obvious explanation for everything we’re seeing here. STEM people are generally low-harassment, but I could see other male-dominant workplaces (military, trades) being high-harassment. Ditto with the population of Alaska.
On the other hand, I could also see the rape/harassment dichotomy being important. STEM generally has an excess of men with poor social skills. Their attempts to interact with women may be unintentional harassment, but they seem less likely than the general population to cross the line into assault/rape.
I don’t know about the trades, or about Alaska, but isn’t sexual assault/harassment in the military frequently explained with reference to the explicit hierarchy? At least anecdotally, a lot of the assault/harassment cases in the military involve people coercing, propositioning, etc subordinates.
Bisexual men most likely to be victim and victimizer. Homosexual men 2nd most likely to be victim and least likely to be victimizer. Now I’m wondering how much people are classifying mocking of sexual orientation as sexual harassment. Suggestions for next time:
1.a How many people have you been harassed by?
(for each person)
1. Was the person who harassed you of the same gender or a different gender?
2. Check all that apply; (You could add ‘was this experience in your current field? if not what field:______’ here too.)
a. This person made unwanted advances privately.
b. ” ” publicly.
c. This person made inappropriate comments about my personal life to shame me.
d. This person went beyond words and did something physical.
Because many people might not consider 2a to be sexual harassment in all situations I’d recommend not showing part 2 until someone enters a number for 1a. Then block changes to 1a so people don’t inflate, or at the very least monitor if they do go back to change it.
Interestingly, this applies to law too, but probably in reverse. There’s a huge cultural gap between BigLaw, small law firms/solo practitioners, and the public sector, but in my experience–4 years in a BigLaw patent boutique (i.e., 150+ lawyers in NYC, all in patent law), 4 years in a BigLaw general practice firm (1,000+ lawyers nationally), and 2 years in a true patent boutique (fewer than 10 lawyers, only 1 equity partner)–the middle environments were more likely to have sex scandals. I’m pretty sure it’s a matter of power. BigLaw equity partners command millions of dollars of business, and associates make enough money that they put a lot at risk by complaining and risking firing.
The national general practice firm was huge enough that they had a real HR department and well-established policies for handling problems, though there were still powerful enough attorneys to cause problems.
The small firm hasn’t had that kind of problem; the office is too small, the associates don’t have big enough golden handcuffs, and apart from the managing partner, none of the non-equity partners have the clout to protect themselves if they tried anything.
The BigLaw patent firm had the most issues–fewer established policies, only 1 real full-time HR employee, and more married partner couples than was probably healthy.
Government law offices have some bad reputations, though I don’t know of them firsthand–judges have a ton of power with few checks, and we’ve heard horror stories about some judges’ treatment of law clerks (the Judge Kozinski matter was huge last year).
I’m not saying this has anything to do with sexual harassment here, but this is truly heartbreaking and tangentially related to situations with more men than women. And it makes it that much more frustrating that they look down on homosexuality, which IIRC is more common in men or at least more likely to generate M-M relationships than F-F ones. Like if 1 is straight and 10 is gay; men who are 6 or 7-10 end up in M-M relationships but for women its 8 or 9-10 who end up in F-F relationships. Lesbians must have it REAL bad there.
China, India grapple with the consequences of too many men
> It seems that men treat women better, and protect them more, when women are in shorter supply.
This is not my first thought.
Rather it’s that when women are in short supply, most of them have boyfriends.
I wasn’t aware of Terran’s analysis. A couple of differences with mine: they controlled for personality traits of the reporter, whereas I used the average personality (Extraversion) of everyone in the profession. Also, I was looking at female reporters only.
Scott’s point about sample size is accurate. Particularly when you limit it to the ~600 cisgender females, there aren’t enough participants in any profession except Computers for good statistical power. A tried a different type of logistic regression and I could get the effect of Computers to survive control for Extraversion there (p = .006).
Given this story about Theranos I’m entirely willing to believe that Startup Culture is a problem, and that people are incorrectly extending their impression of Startup Culture to tech as a whole.
Thirding this.
As a genderqueer woman, I’ve encountered a lot of sexism in STEM, but very little has been explicitly sexual in nature. (It’s condescension and dismissiveness all the way down.)
Caveat for academia: I do think the tenure system protects serial harassers in a truly toxic way that can poison whole departments, but that’s not specifically a STEM problem.
With respect, Scott, I think you may be too quick to dismiss the claim that people who find the tech world sexist probably don’t read SCC. Anecdotally, I run in a pretty social-justice minded STEM-focused crowd, and opinions on SSC run the gamut from “irredeemably sexist” to “worthy opponent/guilty pleasure”. I would bet dollars to donuts that “Scott (falsely) believes that sexism in tech is not a serious problem” is a sentiment that everyone I know who is familiar with this blog would have agreed with, even before this series of posts. To be clear, I realize that “sexism in tech is not a serious problem” isn’t something you explicitly stated in this post. Maybe it’s not something you’ve ever said! It’s just…you know…tribal allegiance, pattern matching, reading between the lines, and so on.
[That said, I don’t actually disagree a priori with the conclusion of this series, I just think it has too many limitations to be the final word on the subject.]