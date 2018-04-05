Links 4/18: Siter Plate

Sumerian mythology includes a bunch of weird legendary debates, like The Debate Between Sheep And Grain, the Debate Between Winter And Summer, and the Debate Between Bird And Fish. In case you’re wondering, the winners were (spoiler alert) grain, winter, and bird respectively.
Stevenson and Wolfers find that liberalization of divorce laws significantly decreased rates of domestic violence and female suicide.
History’s first conspiracy theory? The Nero Redivivus legend said that Emperor Nero survived his apparent death in 68 AD and was going to reclaim the Roman Imperial crown; it inspired three rebellions by people pretending to be Nero.
And in the world of modern crazy conspiracy theories: some Pakistanis believe Malala Yousafzai was never shot by the Taliban at all; her shooting was staged by the CIA (or, in one version, Robert De Niro). Also: “In November 2014, just a month after she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the All Pakistan Private Schools Federation – which claimed to represent 150,000 schools – announced an ‘I Am Not Malala’ day.”
Interview with Open Philanthropy Project director Holden Karnofsky on what academic science can and can’t tell us about how to do altruism. Related: Karnofsky’s AMA about job openings at OpenPhil.
New England Journal of Medicine claims firearm injuries go down during NRA conventions (because the people who are busy attending the convention are the same people who would otherwise be shooting themselves). But Andrew Gelman thinks we shouldn’t believe it. Related: firearms researcher Carlos Goes changes his mind, now says there is good evidence for guns causing more crime.
After Washington DC cracked down on fraudulently graduating students who didn’t meet requirements, only 42% of high school seniors are on track to graduate this year. Some interesting discussion here, including the observation that even with the widespread fraud, DC’s graduation rates were still well below the national average. Before we start blaming the DC education system, I hope someone checks that this isn’t exactly what we would predict based on DC’s racial composition and known racial disparities in education.
David Graeber on the new understanding of prehistory. Claims that recent research has converged around a model where prehistoric humans formed large communities reminiscent of “civilizations” in the off-season from hunting, and that agriculture was less of a sudden shock and more a transition to having civilization year-round. Not sure if his views are as consensus as he claims, interested in learning more from prehistorically knowledgeable readers.
Italian election ends with center-right and populists in power, likely a victory for anti-immigrant forces and Euroskeptics. Still unclear who will get to lead the government, prediction markets slightly favor Di Maio and Five Stars. No market on whether Italy will leave the Euro, but most people I’ve read seem doubtful.
Reddit discussion on why the South African decision to seize white land probably won’t come to anything – strongest evidence is they’ve tried this a bunch of times before and it’s never come to anything.
Given the magnitude of the decline in global insect populations, why aren’t we all dead yet?
Bad signs: when your government becomes so censorious that it bans the word “disagree”.
WeForum has numbers on the bullshit-jobs phenomenon: “In a 2013 survey of 12,000 professionals by the Harvard Business Review, half said they felt their job had no “meaning and significance,” and an equal number were unable to relate to their company’s mission, while another poll among 230,000 employees in 142 countries showed that only 13% of workers actually like their job. A recent poll among Brits revealed that as many as 37% think they have a job that is utterly useless.”
Nominative non-determinism: the town of Equality, Illinois was a historical center of the slave trade, and center of a perverse scheme for kidnapping Northern blacks and selling them into slavery called the Reverse Underground Railroad.
Two new major papers on growth mindset. A large pre-registered experiment (related Twitter discussion here) concluded that a growth mindset intervention had very modest (but statistically significant) benefits, and given that it was so cheap it might still be cost-effective to spam the school system with it in the hopes that a couple of students benefit a little. A large meta-analysis agreed, with the caveat that spamming the school system with basically anything else would be more cost-effective (“From a practical perspective, resources might be better allocated elsewhere than mind-set interventions. Across a range of treatment types, Hattie, Biggs, and Purdie (1996) found that the meta-analytic average effect size for a typical educational intervention on academic performance is 0.57. All meta-analytic effects of mind-set interventions on academic performance were less than 0.35, and most were null. The evidence suggests that the “mindset revolution” might not be the best avenue to reshape our education system.”) People who previously supported growth mindset are taking this as proof that at least it works. I admit I am pretty biased against this idea, but I have a different perspective. Imagine I claimed our next-door neighbor was a billionaire oil sheik who kept thousands of boxes of gold and diamonds hidden in his basement. Later we meet the neighbor, and he is the manager of a small bookstore and has a salary 10% above the US average (though below the average for our neighborhood). Should we describe this as “we have confirmed the Wealthy Neighbor Hypothesis, though the effect size was smaller than expected”? Or as “I made up a completely crazy story, and in unrelated news there was an irrelevant deviation from literally-zero in the same space”?
The Bible says God doomed Cain to wander forever, so where is he these days? Various theories advanced through history have included “it’s metaphorical”, “on the Moon”, and “in Tennessee”.
Business Insider: companies are publicly liberal on social issues mostly because liberals are a more valuable consumer demographic.
New paper The Moral Hazard Of Lifesaving Innovations concludes that when states promote freer distribution of the opiate-overdose-antidote naloxone, people are more likely to abuse opiates because it’s perceived as safer, and in the end there’s higher crime and no reduction in mortality. Interested in hearing what the thus-far-very-successful pro-naloxone movement thinks about this.
Nathan Cofnas debunks Kevin MacDonald’s anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Interesting not so much because I expect many people to believe Kevin MacDonald’s anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, but because an attempt to disprove anti-Semitism on the merits got published in a journal and was generally-well-received, and because it shows the way that careful and intelligent study of group differences can be used to fight racism (the argument is basically “Jews’ success in various fields is as we would predict from their IQs, so there’s no need to posit any conspiracy theory”). I don’t think there’s a good way to debunk these kinds of conspiracy theories without citing this research, which is one reason I become so concerned when people try to suppress it.
Related: Wikipedia’s article on Jewtown, Pennsylvania has a certain kind of minimalist beauty to it.
The Darian calendar, created for future colonists to keep time on Mars. In case you have the same question as I do – no, the months aren’t named after Homestuck trolls, they’re named after the Sanskrit names of zodiac signs (which Homestuck trolls are also named after).
Businessman Andrew Yang will run in the 2020 presidential election on a platform of universal basic income. “I’m a capitalist, and I believe that universal basic income is necessary for capitalism to continue”. Also supports banning federal regulators from moving to jobs in the fields they regulate, and “turning April 15 into a national holiday”. Who knows, he might even beat Vermin Supreme to win the coveted First Place Among People Who Will Never Win award.
Let’s be fair to Bernie Sanders: he never actually said anything positive about Venezuela. In fact, let’s celebrate this: given how many socialists did praise Venezuela when it looked like it was doing well, this demonstrates admirable judgment and restraint.
The Long-Run Effect Of Teacher Strikes: Evidence From Argentina tries to measure the effect of teachers by seeing if students who are exposed to long teacher strikes do worse in life. It claims “robust evidence” that a standard (for Argentina) of three months’ of teacher strikes over one’s educational career lowers adult earnings by 3%. This goes against all my priors but potentially matches some related results by Chetty. Interested in seeing further discussion of this.
The Fatebenefratrelli Hospital in Italy is famous for the mysterious “Syndrome K” – a fake, supposedly contagious diagnosis they would give Jews in order to keep them out of the Nazi concentration camps. The Nazis never investigated the hospital “out of fear of contracting the disease”.
If your favorite websites have become more censorious lately or cracked down on mostly harmless activity, it’s not their fault – it’s a result of FOSTA, a new anti-sex-trafficking law that in practice enables a wide variety of legal crackdowns and censorship against the Internet. RIP most of Reddit’s darknet- and drug- related communities, and Craigslist personals.
Here’s a graph showing favorability of various groups/people among Democrats vs. Republicans. Republicans view women more favorably than they view the NRA; Democrats view Christians more favorably than they view Nancy Pelosi.
New paper claims that cutting back on stop-and-frisk in Chicago caused a spike in homicides. Some discussion on Reason (1, 2) and on an SSC open thread.
Judge finds Starbucks guilty of refusing to put “This product contains chemicals known to the State of California to cause cancer” warning on their coffee, exposing them and other coffee chains to potentially millions of dollars in fines. Relevant law seriously seems to say that if they can’t prove their coffee doesn’t cause cancer, they need to include the warning.
Does anyone else think the UK #knifefree campaign comes off as a little creepy and Orwellian?
Paul Christiano’s AI safety research is up online at ai-alignment.com, including a summary by Ajeya Cotra intended to by comprehensible by us mere mortals. There’s also been a lot of good discussion of his research program at the new Less Wrong, including a response by Wei Dai.
Also: not one, but two good comic-book-style illustrated guides to AI safety topics. Abram Demski on some of MIRI’s research, and Chris Noessel illustrating Stuart Armstrong’s Smarter Than Us: The Rise Of Machine Intelligence.
Results of all 833 of Aella’s twitter polls. Content warning for frequent graphic sexual content.
On the bullshit jobs point, feeling meaningful isn’t the same as being meaningful. I doubt there are many true bullshit jobs, particularly at a time when companies have been trying to streamline and get by with as few workers as possible. It’s just that some jobs offer a more direct impact on society, and others create value in more abstract or indirect ways that don’t feel as meaningful.
This is a big insight of effective altruism too; a high-paid banker who donates five or six figures to malaria relief may be making a much bigger positive impact on others than a low-paid social worker, but isn’t going to feel as altruistic on a day-to-day basis.
I believe there are in fact many bullshit jobs, and that they are mostly concentrated in the government. Businesses cant compete by paying people to do unproductive work.
As anecdotal evidence, I live in Ottawa, Canada’s capital which has an extremely high amount of civil servants. It’s a running joke that they’re not working hard, they are hardly working. What I hear from people I know who work for the government and what I saw with my own eyes during a summer job confirm this.
Unfortunately the text linked by SA doesn’t specify which proportion of people who feel useless work in the public or private sector.
As for the threat of automation, one of my pet theories is that in the event too many workers are displaced, there will be a return to personal servants for the higher classes, Downton Abbey style. I’m not convinced it’s true but it feels more plausible to me than everybody receiving a UBI and writing poetry all day.
I don’t think there are enough people in the public sector, total, for it to explain the kind of numbers that survey finds.
I agree, but I would be curious to see whether the public sector has a higher proportion of people who feel useless. I would expect that to be the case.
I doubt it. Most public employees work in education or healthcare. Robin Hanson might disagree but I strongly suspect the rate of feeling useless is a lot lower among teachers than bankers.
And just because YOU think of the the EPA or SEC or HUD or whatever as useless, doesn’t mean employees of those agencies do. To the contrary I bet a much greater share of regulatory workers believe in the mission of their agency than do private company employees.
I would also be curious to see data on this, because on this specific metric (share of workers who feel their job is useless) I bet the public sector actually performs dramatically better than any other industry you could find (excepting workers at nonprofits).
I admit that I was thinking more of civil servants in large bureaucracies than teachers and nurses when I was talking about the public sector. And for those large bureaucracies I would like to see the data.
It probably bears pointing out that governments can force companies to hire unproductive/useless workers on pain of legal consequences. My last job was sort of like this. It was 10-20% making sure airplanes didn’t crash, and 80-90% writing that up to satisfy the FAA. I was employed by a private company, but if they weren’t legally required to keep the FAA happy, my job would have either not existed or been a lot different. (They cared a lot about planes not crashing, but a lot of the implementation was due to government requirements.)
Competition in the private sector can also result in lots of bullshit work, especially when the competition is zero sum.
Advertising is the most obvious example. Some advertising is necessary to connect consumers with providers of products and services they need, but it’s clear that at a certain point the customers one company gains via advertising are just taken away from another company that provides an almost identical product.
I think that’s a different kind of bullshit work, see Darwin’s comment below. Lots of jobs (for instance the ancient profession of soldiering) are more about getting shares of value rather than creating it, but people working on projects they know to be futile (and sometimes that everyone involves knows to be futile but that continue to exist anyway) etc. seems like a more modern phenomenon.
It also depends what you mean by ‘create value’.
I would probably have said that I have a bullshit job in that survey.
I know for sure that I do create value for my company – in fact, some initiatives I’ve been involved with have been very profitable.
But I don’t believe I create any value for society. A lot of my work is related to marketing and branding, which is mostly a zero-sum game trying to pull consumers away from our competitors.
I think a lot of jobs consist of such zero-sum games.
+1
It’s worth distinguishing between:
a. What I do creates no value (or negative value) for society, but does create value for my employer. Example: Patent-troll attorney.
b. What I do creates no value (or negative value) for anyone but me. Example: An entirely redundant middle-manager who is kept on because management doesn’t realize he’s redundant.
I also think there’s a lot of stuff that looks useless but really isn’t. Like, if a company’s building airplanes and there’s a huge amount of form-filling-out done that seems unproductive, it may be that this form-filling-out is the (wasteful and inefficient) only way we’ve managed to get airplanes to be built to be safe. It’s possible that there are much better ways to do this, but that doesn’t mean we know how to get there.
I would consider my previous job to be a bullshit job, but as you say it was not true bullshit – the main bs factor was simply the fact that there was nowhere near enough work for a full time job. What work there was did need to be done, but at the same time it wasn’t something that easily crossed over with any other role and so couldn’t necessarily be combined into another job at the company.
The role really should have been a part-time position. It makes me wonder what percentage of the quoted figures can be explained by the inflexibility of so many companies. Part-time jobs and work still seems incredibly rare once you move above minimum wage positions. It would be difficult for me to imagine the managers at my old firm saying to themselves that they could get by with someone for 16 hours per week because there is just this mindset that if you don’t have people in an office for 40 hours a week, you’re getting ripped off.
If you need an average of 20 hrs/week of specialized work, but some weeks it turns into 60 hours and always it’s Real Bad if it doesn’t get done promptly, that’s legitimately a full-time job. For an extreme example, think firefighters – we want to pay them a full-time salary to do nothing but goof off(*), but we want them to be sitting around the fire station for the full shift. Most examples won’t be quite that drastic, but less absolute forms of that dynamic are fairly common.
* Or doing equipment maintenance, training, etc, but you’ll get to the point where that is obviously non-productive busywork long before you get to 40 hrs/week.
We’ve talked about the fewer-shootings-during-NRA-conventions thing here before. TL,DR: Probably just noise, and the postulated causes are plainly implausible in ways that indicate the authors didn’t do even minimal homework on this, Gelman is right.
“History’s first conspiracy theory?”
The conspiracy theory that the Achaemenid Persian emperor Bardiya/Smerdis was murdered and replaced by a look-alike.
Yes, this. Egyptian and Mesopotamian records are too compressed to include stuff like this, so if there’s a conspiracy theory Herodotus mentions, that’s the first one.
Slightly different versions are given in Herodotus and in the 6th century Behistun Inscription of Darius. I think the usual interpretation (tl;dr version) is that Darius himself invented the story in order to justify his own seizure of the throne: “I didn’t kill the king. I just killed a pretender, and he had killed the king.”
Who knows whether any of the contemporary Persian populace actually believed it. But knowing Herodotus, it was probably just too good a story for him to pass up.
Indeed.
Also note that Darius said the pretender was a Magi in disguise as the rightful king. So “a wizard did it.”
Reply to Nathan Cofnas, by Kevin MacDonald
It’s hard to square agriculture being a soft transition with the Neolithic transition in Britain, which involved a replacement of 90-95% of the people. Perhaps it was not a revolution in sociability. It was certainly a revolution in other ways.
On the Teacher strikes, they don’t (and obviously can’t) prove a negative about what having underfunded schools at the level where teachers would need to strike for 180 days and the effect that has on student levels of education. What effect does it have on students when teachers are stressed out from working three jobs? We already drastically underpay teachers.
It’s pretty clear to me we already exploit teachers desire to not want to hurt children into lower wages, but everyone has a breaking point. In WV the teachers did a meals on wheels type thing for the kids who they thought were at risk of losing their only meal while on strike, clearly not the deprived monsters these anti-labour authors would like to imply.
I don’t think they particularly think teacher strikes are important in and of themselves, they’re just trying to use it to determine whether exposure to more school is helpful.
Does this take into account the bit where they get the whole summer off? While I’m aware that they do have to eat during that time, it’s a really massive benefit compared to those of us who don’t. To put it another way, what does a teacher get paid per hour of work?
EPI compared salaries per week so they wouldn’t have to deal with that. (Though one still might argue that teachers are on average overpaid per hour.)
Also worth noting: the “17 percent less” ignores benefits entirely – when EPI counts the value of benefits that drops the gap to 11%.
UPDATE: the average US school day is 6 hours 38 minutes; the amount of that time teachers spend teaching has probably been overestimated in past surveys, especially in international comparisons.
As well as standing in front of the class, teachers also have to make lessons, grade papers, etc. I don’t know how much time that takes (and lesson planning probably varies a lot depending on how much you can re-use past material), but it’s not implausible to me that this takes 1.5 hours per day (which would bring teachers up to average working hours).
Yes. Teachers have quite a few duties beyond the hours they’re required to be in class (definitely prep and grading; paperwork, meeting with students, communicating with parents, club supervision generally aren’t included in contracted time either).
N.B. everything I’m citing is based on teacher self-reports; also, I’m not making any claims about anything in this thread besides how many hours teachers work.
A National Center for Education Statistics report from the early ’90s says US teachers work 11–12 hrs/week outside of the time that they were “required to be at [their] school,” total work week of ~46 hrs, not much difference between public/private. A Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation report from ’12 suggests similar or even higher numbers.
Probably biased anecdata: A teacher-educator I know says a typical K12 teacher might teach 2–3 hrs/day plus time on weekends (no priming, I asked what a typical # would be without referencing the above data). She’s been in teacher ed for ~15 years, has taught a total of ~3500 current K12 teachers in that time, and taught high school for ~8 years in the early/mid 90s. Apparently she and her husband, who was a middle school teacher at the time, each worked ~3–4 hrs a day outside of class but were unusually motivated and had a really high student load.
More probably biased anecdata, from Reddit (early career so probably skewing high).
That reddit thread looks like I expected. Young people throwing lots of hours at work because they think they need to impress; they legitimately need to do a bunch of one-off things they’ve never done before; they don’t realize which parts of the job need more and less effort; don’t know how to say ‘no’; haven’t figured out how to be efficient.
In other words, what most other professionals go through. After a few years you know how to put in quality work at the 40-50 hour mark.
In addition to what bean said, I also want to mention how it is nearly impossible to be rid of a bad teacher. Surely the kind of job security they carry counts for something towards teacher’s ‘total compensation’.
My daughter has a biology teacher this year that is, as far as I can tell, completely worthless. Late to class, doesn’t show up to class at all, (and doesn’t notify the administration!), hands out worksheets and plays on her phone. Hands out worksheets and leaves the room. Has been reprimanded by the administration multiple times for failure to grade papers and tests in a timely manner.
My daughter turned in a project 2 days early and received a zero because the teacher ‘lost’ it. A shoebox-sized DNA model! When my daughter went into the teacher’s storage closet and found it on top of a tall cabinet, she was reprimanded by the teacher!
Communication with the administration were initially positive and then sort of died off after they figured out they couldn’t do anything about her.
Whatever we taxpayers are paying her, it’s too much.
That implies that bad teachers are overpaid, but isn’t a benefit for good teachers.
Assuming a simple method exists for distinguishing the two.
I think Matt’s comment describes a reasonable way. It doesn’t have a very high resolution, but from the perspective of a good teacher that doesn’t matter. The important thing for them is that there’s no chance people will decide they are terrible and decide to try to fire them, since that is the situation where job security is a benefit.
Matt’s method does not universalize well. There are plenty of parents who are convinced their kid’s teacher is terrible when in reality it is them that are terrible.
Since those parents can be equally good or better than Matt at complaining to the administration, removing protection for bad teachers might cause some collateral damage among good teachers too.
It might mean that people will decide that they are terrible at random, which would be a benefit for a bad teacher but harmful to a good reacher.
Also, a good teacher might think that if the bad teachers were properly noticed, there would be more jobs for the good teachers, which might balance out the benefit from no chance of being thought bad.
There are plenty of parents who are convinced their kid’s teacher is terrible when in reality it is them that are terrible.
Every job has unreasonable clients. Employers don’t just fire their good workers when these clients start squawking. They still care about their work product and personal reputations within the professional community.
There’s nothing particularly unique about teachers that they would need job protections that other professionals don’t have.
Working side-by-side with unfireable people really sucks.
Some states overpay teachers. Some states underpay teachers. Look at how hard it is to hire and keep teachers, and how hard it is to fire them, to evaluate where you are.
@userfriendlyyy:
That EPI study says when they adjust for the higher level of benefits, teachers are underpaid by 11%. Does a difference of 11% justify the word “drastically“? In that context I think I might have gone with “slightly” or “mildly”.
In skimming EPI’s paper the good news is that they claim to be comparing weekly earnings to reduce the impact of the three-months-off issue.
Alas, the “with similar education” part is dicey, as they appear to be comparing most teacher salaries to those of other people whose job requires “a college degree”, not adjusting for the difference between a degree in education versus a degree in, say, computer science.
That EPI study is almost certainly a study of wages, not compensation, because the BLS provides a lot of great wage data, but is less good on total compensation. As Bean and matt point out, that means they exclude the benefit of lots of time off and practical unfireablity. It also doesn’t include the extremely generous pensions and medical coverage that tends to go with government employment. It also doesn’t hurt to mention that public schools pay considerably more on average than private schools do, though there are a lot of complicating factors in that comparison.
On a more philosophical note, “than industries with similar education and skill levels” is a decidedly questionable adjustment. This study doubtless is treating advanced degrees the same, whether they are in education or electrical engineering, and ignoring the fact that in most public school systems there are automatic salary increases for getting advanced degrees, hence a proliferation of diploma mills and purposely credentialed teachers.
Husband of a teacher here (although she teaches part-time GED and diploma courses for the county school system now rather than the high school social studies she used to teach). Counting school hours is a sure way to underestimate the time that teachers put into their work. When she did teach full-time in high school, her daily regimen during the school year was something like:
— Get up and leave the house before I left for my own full-time job.
— Work the six and a half hours mentioned, eat lunch during a class.
— Stay after work making copies, grading papers, and performing other bureaucratic duties.
— Get home after I did.
— Grade papers, create lesson plans, etc.
— Eat supper.
— Grade more papers, do paperwork, etc.
— Go to bed after 11:00.
— Do it again the next day.
This leaves out things like parent-teacher conferences, PTSA meetings, mandatory assignments (fortunately not frequent) like running ballgame concession stands, rehearsing graduation, and other such. Also left out are after-hours meetings with students for the yearbook class, etc.
Yes, she got the summers off — although even then she would have to take classes and attend seminars to keep her certification current — but during the school year, work ate her life. I told her when we married that she did not have to work if she did not want to, and I was very happy when she decided to quit, even though the loss of her paycheck was a bit of a blow.
It might eat your life when you are a young teacher, but I’ve known lots of experienced teachers who were very effective at less than 50 hours a week.
Young people often think throwing hours at a job improves performance, and some managers encourage this mindset. It is incorrect.
“we drastically underpay teachers.”
Your link provides no support for that claim. It shows that teachers in some states are paid less than in others and object to it.
I have not looked at current data, but when I looked at the figures some time back, average teacher salaries were above the U.S. average but below the average for college graduates. The latter could be interpreted as evidence of underpayment—or as evidence that the abler college students tend to choose more challenging majors than education.
Do you have data to show that teachers are drastically underpaid? If so, perhaps that is what your link should have gone to.
“History’s first conspiracy theory?”
What about the Catiline Conspiracy? Or do actual conspiracies not count?
This is a point Steve Sailer has been making at a low level for a while now. History is chock full of well-demonstrated conspiracies. But people don’t refer to e.g. the idea that major journalists in the US used a closed email list to coordinate an effort to get Barack Obama elected through slanted media coverage as a “conspiracy theory” because it is well known that that really happened.
Similarly, the idea that the Theranos executives and board conspired to give the illusion of a high-tech medical testing company where in fact there was just a massive pile of lies isn’t a “conspiracy theory” because it’s true.
In an example that really shows the aburdity of saying that the “first conspiracy theory” concerned Nero, Cicero accused Pompey, in his capacity as co-conspirator with Julius Caesar and Marcus Crassus, of having a journal which recorded the names of all past and future consuls of Rome. Again, the theory that three people were conspiring to control Republican politics from semi-behind-the-scenes isn’t called a “conspiracy theory” because it is 100% accurate.
This doesn’t make any sense. Calling something a “conspiracy theory” is a way to imply that it can’t be true because conspiracy theories are, by definition, false. But if I think there’s a conspiracy going on, people will think of that as a “conspiracy theory” based on the construction of the phrase — I have a theory about a conspiracy — which has nothing to do with the way the phrase is actually used.
And to really round out the problem, people will make the argument in the above paragraph explicitly. (“Your theory involves a conspiracy; conspiracy theories are false; THEREFORE, your theory is false.”) Everyone seems to have lost track of the idea that “being false” and “involving a conspiracy” are completely orthogonal concepts.
Nice to see Business Insider pushing the idea that its totally OK to ignore half the population based on political beliefs.
I am so sick of this elitist rationalization for being condescending and judgemental.
They’re not pushing it, they’re explaining it. I don’t think anyone (including the businesses involved) are being elitist or condescending, I think this is how capitalism works.
Ironically, I would expect liberals to be the ones saying that it’s not ok to ignore people just because they have less money.
I guess that, since in this case it is republicans that are being ignored because they’re poor, the liberal solution would be to stop ignoring them right away, and instead patiently explain to them why they’re wrong.
Statistically speaking, Cain is most likely somewhere in the Pacific Ocean. Yes, he can survive underwater. How else did he live through the flood?
And Oklahoma appears to be hard at work on generating more evidence on the teacher’s strike thing. Today is day 4, and they’re apparently out of snow days, so everyone is hoping this gets wrapped up soon.
I don’t get how people jumped to the conclusion that Cain is immortal. God cursed him to wander, so… he just wandered for the rest of his life. And he tried to found a city, but was presumably mentally compelled to move on.
I don’t either, and I agree that he was dead. I was pointing out the obvious conclusion if he wasn’t, though. (Seriously, how would he keep from getting lost if he ended up in the middle of the ocean after the flood?)
Also, Scott’s entry on this attributes the assertion of Cain’s immortality to the biblical text. I wonder what passage of the Bible he has in mind.
Though as I actually read the linked article (note to self — this is always a good thing to do. Maybe even before posting) …
As I read the article, I think if you set aside his polemics, his basic point is quite interesting and well-supported – that hunter gatherers had long been part of much larger networks than the band.
Oh, so that explains Nero’s Thrice-Setting Sun skill in the game Fate/Grand Order which allows her to revive from death up to 3 times.
Given how much that one psychologist likes to mention the story of Cain and Abel, I’m surprised I haven’t heard him theorize on this.
The moon is very orderly, and cain, being the first murderer, is a symbol of disorder, so he kabbalistically he couldn’t…. wait, I think I’m getting two psychologists mixed up.
It’s even more broken in Fate/extra, where the version of Thrice-Setting Sun that “Playable Saber” has is “revive from death once each combat round, no cap on how many times you can use it other than your mana supply.” In a game with cheap mana potions.
Basically the only way to lose after you get it is to get killed twice in a single round. Which isn’t technically impossible, given the strength of a few of the bosses, but…
Business Insider: companies are publicly liberal on social issues mostly because liberals are a more valuable consumer demographic.
Pasta is not actually gay or anti-gay, it’s just freakin’ pasta and companies only jump on bandwagons to flog more of their goods especially when the idea of the pink pound was in ascendance (educated, professional, well-off middle/upper-middle class, no kids, aspirational lifestyles, responded well to targeting for expensive fol-de-rols)?
I am shocked, shocked, I tell you! 😀
I’m a teeny bit disappointed with that Darian calendar because come on now:
So – Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday? I mean, it would be cool if people called it “Marsday” instead of “Tuesday” and “Jovesday” not “Thursday”, but I don’t think that’s going to happen if Sunday, Monday and Saturday are still in the calendar.
FWIW, in French, Tuesday is “mardi” and Thursday is jeudi. I wouldn’t be surprised if Thursday’s origin is “Thor’s day”, and there may be a link between Thor and Jupiter. I still dont know where Tuesday comes from.
If I’m remembering correctly, Tuesday is supposed to come from Tiw/Tyr (like Thor and Woden/Odin for the other weekdays), a sort of war god in Norse mythology (it’s not entirely clear what his area was, or if he was considered a major god). Hence the identification with Mars.
English names of the week are a weird mix of Church Latin, Germanic/Nordic/whatyoucall’em and Classical references.
Ok thanks.
I think English as a whole is a weird mix of latin/french/Germanic/Nordic.
Tuesday is from (Old English) Tīw, but we wouldn’t know him by that name — the Germanic gods are generally known by Anglicizations of their Old Norse names, because they’re best attested in Norse literature. His Old Norse name was Týr, and he’s generally identified with Mars, but he wasn’t a major god.
(Friday is from what, Frigg? Freyja? Apparently Frigg. Who the hell is Frigg?)
Wikipedia, at least, thinks Thor was identified variably with Hercules or Jupiter. Germanic paganism was much more distant from Greek or Roman paganism than either of those two were to the other, so the interpretations don’t always make much sense. Maybe they did at the time. The distance between the Germanic tribes the Romans primarily dealt with and the Germanic tribes from whom we have the best attestations of paganism doesn’t help, either — how much do you know about the Roman-era Frisians?
(Despite what Wiktionary will tell you, Tyr (probably) isn’t etymologically connected with Zeus — the PGmc form *Tīwaz is from PIE *deywos, which is probably unrelated to *dyews > Zeus. *deywos AFAIK isn’t attested in Greek (the expected form, I think, would be *deios), but it gives Latin deus, Sanskrit deva, and Avestan daēuua. The name of Zeus, on the other hand, is from PIE *dyews, which gives Greek Zeus, Latin Jupiter, and Sanskrit Dyauṣpitṛ — these last two with compounding with *ph2ter, so “sky-father”. The schwebeablaut explanation (*deywos derived from a zero-grade of *dyews with the vowel in the wrong place) doesn’t really hold water, since this would require a phonotactically invalid root **deyw-, and *-wos is a known derivational suffix, so we’re probably dealing with an entirely separate stem *dey-wos.)
He wasn’t a major god in late Norse culture, but placenames, among other lines of evidence, suggest he was much more important in an earlier version of the religion. Which we have next to no information on, unfortunately. This is typical of one of the major obstacles to studying Old Germanic religion, which is that practically everything we know about it comes from a time well after it had come into contact with Christianity (and to some extent Islam) and assimilated and syncretized a fair amount. The Balder story for example may have been a Germanicized version of the story of Christ. Loki looks less overtly malicious the further back you go.
Odin’s wife. She doesn’t show up in stories much, but may have been identified with Freya in an earlier version of the religion — the two have a lot in common.
@Nornagest:
Old English has the more conservative name Tues for the deity called Tyr in Old Norse… close to Zeus. One of the neat things about Indo-European philology is that we can rationally speculate that “Tyr” was probably the high god before Odin became popular, and that he didn’t combine Zeus’s thunderer role with high god role: we can detect in the Eddas a pre-Thor god of the atmosphere named Fjörgynn, forming cognates to the Vedic Dyeus Pitar and Parjanya.
It’s worth mentioning here that while the father element is not technically compounded into the name of Zeus, he is still often addressed as Zeu Pater, “father Zeus”.
mardi – Mars’s day (Latin: dies Martiis)
jeudi – Jupiter’s day (Latin: dies Iovis)
Monday – Moon’s day (Hellenic)
Tuesday – Tiw’s (Tyr’s) day (Germanic)
Wednesday – Woden’s (Odin’s) day (Germanic)
Thursday – Thor’s day (Germanic)
Friday – Frigg’s (Freia’s) day (Germanic)
Saturday – Saturn’s day (Roman/Hellenic)
Sunday – Sun’s day (Hellenic)
Why have you marked “Monday” and “Sunday” as Hellenic? You might just squeak by on Monday — there is an Ancient Greek word for the moon, mene, cognate with the English “moon” — but the Greek word for the sun is helios. Sunday is surely from the Germanic word for the Sun, and Monday is almost as surely equally Germanic.
That’s nothing. The names of the days of the week in (traditional) Chinese and related languages are “Sun Day”, “Moon Day”, “Mars Day”, “Mercury Day”, “Jupiter Day”, “Venus Day”, and “Saturn Day”. When I first encountered this (in Korean) I assumed that it was a relatively recent borrowing…but it’s not.
(Apparently modern Chinese call them “day one, two, three” etc but the Koreans and Japanese definitely still use the traditional names.)
Wait. Pasta isn’t anti-gay anymore?
Is is gross to watch gay people eat pasta?
I don’t think anyone actually claimed pasta was gay / anti-gay? It seems to be a pretty common position on the Left that progressive advocacy by corporations is more cynical cash grab than sincere conviction (see also: Kendall Jenner Pepsi Ad) but that corporate lip service can still be a useful tool. And it’s not like the HuffPo Left is alone in boycotting companies that go against their values. So I’m not quite sure who you’re winking to.
Does promising people $1k/month count as buying votes?
Not anymore than promising to enact any other policy which would be economically beneficial to some subset of the population
Naloxone*. Naloxone is the opioid overdose antidote while naltrexone is mainly to reduce cravings.
Thanks, I am a moron.
You are a beacon of light.
On a related note, isn’t it kinda remarkable that naloxone in opioid naive folks seems to have no detectable effect? (citation needed)
When I first moved to California, I noticed that some Starbucksen had prop 65 warnings, and I was quite surprised. “Why do they sell me coffee that causes cancer?”. It turns out that the answer is, like the answer to many things in California, “sigh fucking California”
So, the way that the law is written, if there exists any evidence under any context or circumstances whatsoever that a given substance can cause cancer, it must carry a warning. This is really stupid because, among other things, it makes no allowance for dosage. If a study found that giving an adult rat 27 grams of Chemical X caused them to develop cancer, and the typical cup of Starbucks coffee contains 12 micrograms of Chemical X, they have to put on the warning.
Now, it turns out that there is one such chemical: Acrylamide. Some studies have at some point in the past shown that there are certain circumstances in which this chemical can cause cancer.
Where does acrylamide come from? Heating various organic matter can generate trace amounts of this substance. Organic matter such as coffee beans which are roasted.
As a result, Starbucks coffee (can? May? It’s not clear to me if this is a known thing vs a theoretical could-happen thing) contain(s) trace amounts of a chemical which, in much much much larger quantities, may be carcinogenic.
And because the law makes no allowance for dosage or risk factor, the coffee must display the warning.
Incidentally, various similar stories to this are why everything causes cancer in California
Which, in the end, is useless because everyone ignores the warnings. Can you imagine a paranoid Californian trying to get a job and cutting from consideration everywhere that has a prop 65 warning?
Not everyone ignores them! My family went on a trip to California when I was relatively young, and I was shocked that we were so poor, we were staying at a hotel that was going to give us cancer.
The implication was “everyone who lives in California”. (This is true in my experience.) But I agree the Prop65 signs aren’t helping the tourist industry.
I’m disappointed no attention has been paid to the SCP theory of Cain and Abel.
Thanks for the link I enjoyed playing around in that site!
Boy, the comments at that Quillette article really show that a certain class of people is very, very unwilling to let go of the Bernie loves Venezuela meme. Clearly the name “Bernie Sanders” hits a berserk button of a certain kind in many of the people who read Quillette.
Businessman Andrew Yang will run in the 2020 presidential election on a platform of universal basic income. …Also supports banning federal regulators from moving to jobs in the fields they regulate, and “turning April 15 into a national holiday”.
I agree with banning the revolving door, but this does remind me of the Blackadder episode Dish and Dishonesty, where there’s one potentially popular proposal with widespread appeal and two that maybe wouldn’t be so good from the “Standing at the Back Dressed Stupidly and Looking Stupid Party” candidate, Ivor ‘Jest-ye-not-madam’ Biggun:
So I followed the twitter link about the DC graduation rate and @notwokielink’s … erm … “colorful” twitter profile piqued my interest, so I started scrolling down to try and get a sense of who they are, and next thing I know I find this Rolf Degen tweet (via Noah Smith):
You don’t say …
ETA: The whole Noah Smith thread in which this appeared is worth reading.
The South Africa link has this comment
Which seems like an interesting ratchet effect—it seems to mean that the substantial rights granted by the constitution can only ever increase. It makes sense from a “constraining the tyranny of the majority” point of view, but it still seems like a pretty radical setup.
Yeah, if your amendments to the Constitution are constitutional, seems like you’re doing them wrong.
It isn’t terribly uncommon internationally to have a constitution that’s generally amendable, but with some smaller subset of K-extra-constitutional++ provisions that can’t be amended or overridden by later amendments. Don’t know if that’s what’s going on here, but it sounds plausible.
The US constitution in fact has two such provisions, one of which is expired. Since it’s not self-referential, the remaining one is probably not effective; I see no legal bar to an amendment stating
I. The words “and that no state, without its consent, shall be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate.” are stricken from Article V.
II. Fuck Delaware, it gets no Senate representation.
Even if this wouldn’t fly, two amendments ought to do it, the first striking the restriction and the second screwing Delaware
Does Italy have more major political parties than is typical for a European country (or any country, really)? It sure seems like it.
More that gain a substantial amount of votes maybe?
The Netherlands, France, Germany and Belgium all have 7-12 parties that get some substantial amount of representation in parliament. the Brits are probably the exception.
More than most other countries, I think Israel, possibly Iraq, and probably others are comparable though.
So what’s the kabalistic significance of your country’s name starting with an I? Does it have to do with Iota being the smallest letter of the Greek alphabet thus ensuring that every party with an Iota of support will have representation in Parlament? It’s gotta be something.
Well in English the I shares the sound with the eye, the part of the body that sees, and the “I” is a term for oneself, so one would expect people from these places to be unusually introspective.
I also looks like a numeral one (and as a word refers to a solitary individual) so we should expect a link to some primary concept; Italy being the land of the foremost empire, perhaps (not the first, but the largest pre-industrial); Iraq is the land of mesopotamia, home of the first empire; and Israel, the home of the Jews, who brought forth monotheism and worshiped the one God.
Likewise, see Islam. We should not be surprised that the Trinitarian Christianity starts with the third letter of the alphabet, too.
The Business Insider article seems silly to me. Yes, some customers are better than others, but businesses try not to have to choose between customers. They gave discounts to NRA members to court them, but that didn’t cost them liberals until recently. It’s not about how big or how rich is the demographic, it’s about how much they care. I think Taleb generalizes way too much in that article, and I’ve been annoyed every time anyone has ever mentioned it to me, but it’s the perfect rejoinder to the BI one.
Also, it’s odd that BI says that businesses don’t care about old people. They don’t advertise to old people but that is, they claim, because old people are set in their ways. Maybe they’re set in their brands, but are they incapable of becoming angry and boycotting? I don’t know, but it is the relevant question.
Of course businesses advertise to old people. Mostly Viagra, adult diapers, denture cream, and life insurance, but that counts.
Pharmaceutical ads seem to me to be extensively targeted at old people.
From the very rare times I’ve watched cable TV (or its internet equivalent?) recently, it seems like pharma ads are targeted for a) old people or b) women with dry skin* (I think I’ve seen ads for multiple different drugs addressing the latter!). Taking the ads at their word (always dubious) I’m surprised that this is a widespread problem or that it affects women particularly.
However, I can’t disentangle this from small sample size or targeting the shows’ expected audiences.
* Well the symptoms they mentioned sounded kind of like eczema but I don’t remember if that’s what they were actually for.
Let me clarify that a bit. I think that BI’s model of what’s going on is incorrect. I think that Taleb is right that the amount people care is important, and I think that’s obvious in just about every example. But I don’t think that it often leads to the result that he emphasizes, although sometimes it does.
But if they’re just responding to Douthat to say that the companies are targeting their customers, I agree.
Watch Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune and you’ll see lots of ads targeted to old people.
Not the most Orwellian ad campaign out of the UK this season.
Their “If you suspect it, report it” campaign was also hilariously Orwellian
Sadly, it has been satirized so heavily that, mixed with how google image search was nerfed lately, it’s impossible to find the proper pictures of the real billboards
I wonder if they are deliberately referencing Orwell to shock people into remembering the ads? “No such thing as bad publicity” and all that…
In theory, a paper based on a notion that “Jews’ success in various fields is as we would predict from their IQs, so there’s no need to posit any conspiracy theory” would be comparable to a paper “Underperforming (ethnic?) subpopulation X lack of success in various fields is as we would predict from their IQs, so there’s no need to posit any conspiracy theory of oppression”, assuming that there is some subpopulation X about which this is factually true – however, in practice that would IMHO not be welcome at all, since it seems that similar observations have been used as an argument for “obviously we/you must be measuring IQ wrong since that subpopulation’s average is low”.
Yeah, it’s clear that what’s sauce for the Jews is not sauce for the gander.
Hah, love the pun. I was gosling to respond a followup pun, but it wasn’t any good at all…
On South Africa, consider me unconvinced by an unsourced reddit comment. Do you have any datapoints to back your claim?
One attempt to enact expropriation was through the Communal Land Rights Act of 2004. This was deemed unconstitutional in 2009. However this was a legislative change not a constitutional change that was disallowed. Here’s a high level summary.
Changes may be struck down under constitutional grounds relating to human rights as per this article. But note, this author agrees that this is a novel approach and results are uncertain.
The most comprehensive historical review I’ve found is worth reading. My tl;dr is that since the constitution was agreed in 1994 courts and legislation has broadly adhered to expropriation with compensation. Expropriation though has been largely ineffective despite efforts from day zero. Weak performance has been attributed to:
None of this is to say that the constitutional changes will be successful in a ‘we’re violently removing white farmers’ sort of way. President Ramaphosa has reassured that only ‘unproductive’ land will be claimed. His most recent comments on Good Friday were:
Of course Hermanus experienced land related violence last week so at this point it’s anyones guess how this ends.
Just noticed one link isn’t working and I’m outside of the edit timeframe. Use this link for the historical review.
I’m so surprised that leftists statistically have more money than us. Also surprised that they don’t see discriminating against us as classism. 😛
It’s worth remembering that this smart and moral trick only had to be invented in September 1943, when Northern Italy became occupied territory because the Kingdom of Italy surrendered to the Allies. The Kingdom of Italy under Fascism never shipped its Jewish citizens abroad to German camps.
Regarding the German insect study: Any possibility that the advent of agriculture created a whale fall for insects and the invention of extremely successful pesticides is simply returning insect populations to more “natural” levels?
I would be interested to see if the declines were concentrated in agricultural areas. (Mind you, not interested enough to actually read the study)
I found the results from this question in that linked collection of questions really interesting: “If you press the button, all living humans instantly gain immortality, but lose the ability to have children. Do you press it?” roughly two thirds voted no. This is a much stronger majority than I would have expected in either direction! Though having said that I don’t know anything about the population the responders came from
I suspect that a decent number of people oppose immortality regardless of whether they would lose the ability to have children.
re: Cain .
I had been under the impression that Lamech killed him, but now looking over that area again, it doesn’t say that. Lamech killed a man in response to being injured by them, but it doesn’t say who. Also, the man is described as young, and Cain was Lamech’s great great grandfather, so presumably the man that Lamech killed was not Cain.
I am not sure why I had thought that it was Cain that Lamech killed.
But, yes, I would suppose that Cain did not survive the flood. (By this I do not mean to say that he survived until the flood, only that he didn’t survive it.)
Nothing in the text indicates to me that Cain would be made unkillable, as the statement made is that “anyone who kills Cain will […]”, and also that it isn’t true that whoever finds him will kill him. This seems to strongly imply that he would still be possible to kill, just that people would have reason not to do so, and as a result, he needn’t expect whoever finds him to kill him.
I also don’t see anything in the text that suggests that he would be prevented from dying of other causes?
Re the Cofnas/Macdonald argument:
I think it’s extremely important to do this kind of thing.
We live in a world where there are a bunch of ideas and questions and facts that have been largely ruled out-of-bounds by the most of the respectable and powerful voices in our society. One result of that is that we’re ignorant of a lot of important facts and don’t ever think to ask a lot of important questions. But another result is that a lot of misunderstandings and dumb ideas and crackpot theories circulate along with the forbidden but true knowledge, because there aren’t many people interested in actually engaging with them and showing where they’re wrong.
Your link to the story about Sumerian debate texts reminds me of some of the medieval Islamic debate texts—two of them on the relative attractions of homsexual vs heterosexual sex, one or two debates between different foodstuffs.
From that list of surveys:
Can you make your ears roar/rumble by contracting that one muscle inside your head?
I’ve wondered if other people could do this. Now I know how many.
“Why aren’t we all dead yet” is amazing headline clickbait. Can’t wait for the content farms to catch on and start giving us “10 reasons we’re not all dead yet (number 5 might kill us all!)”
As someone with some experience in this respect, banning regulators from joining the industry they regulate is a foolish and shortsighted move.
The reason for this is simple: long term incentives.
Take my profession, the law. The best lawyers in NYC earn about $10m a year. The very good lawyers that make partner can expect to earn about $1-5m a year. Their law school summer interns (2L summer associates) make $180,000 a year (prorated for the summer).
Meanwhile a federal prosecutor starts at about $80,000 and is capped by law at around $120,000. A line attorney at the SEC makes maybe $90,000. Promotion in either job requires politics connections as you’ll have to be appointed. Your offices are shabby with outdated equipment and 90s era technology. You don’t have business development budgets, you are committed to stay for multiple years, you certainly don’t get bonuses, and you often work harder than the private sectors. And don’t get me started on the state guys who are basically seen as junior varsity compared to federal.
So who does the government jobs? Think of every government employee stereotype: the lazy (because it’s hard to get fired); the power hungry; the independently wealthy; the nakedly political.
Or – the really good ones who see the revolving door as an opportunity.
See in the legal field there’s two ways to make partner: prove your worth as a great associate or as a great regulator. Clients love to have a former regulator on your side because it shows the government they’re serious about it. And what kind of regulator do clients want? The guy who in office was a puppet? Or the guy who was tough as tacks who can now convincingly advocate on your behalf?
I think people have this view of regulation as some sort of ideological battle where Sanders-type regulators yell at Romney-type corporatists in a cultural battle. In this model the revolving door is awful because it proves those Sanders types were really closet corporatists after all. In reality working on either side involves basically the same issues and tests the same skills.
Basically the revolving door is the only fix for the fact that the private sector literally pays orders of magnitudes more than the public sector. And it fixes it in exactly the way you want it to be fixed: to encourage talented lawyers to join the government and be tough, capabale regulators. To ban it just eliminates one of the last good incentives to go into the public sector. It’ll catastrophically devastate the talent corps of the government until you can find a way to get the government to start matching the private sector’s multi million dollar salaries.
If I was a government regulator for an industry, I’d make sure to be extra vicious in my regulating so that industry hires me out. And they better keep me hired because if I get unhappy, I’ll go back to the king’s court to decree everyone in industry must wear a duck on their head. This threat doesn’t work if there is no revolving door.