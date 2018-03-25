OT98: Vauban Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. Comment of the week is mrjeremyfade on how companies are responding to the new tax bill – in particular, their difficulties winding down their now-obsolete tax evasion schemes without admitting they were always just tax evasion schemes.
2. New sidebar ad – this one for Mark Neyer’s book The Mechanics Of Emotion, which he describes as “an exploration of physics, emotion, money, AI, and meaning. Also, dirty jokes.”
3. And an update from another advertiser – Nectome, previous winner of the Small Mammal Brain Preservation Prize, is back in the news for winning the Large Mammal Brain Preservation Prize. They don’t have a human product available yet, but there’s a waitlist which apparently includes Sam Altman. Obviously Nectome’s embalming process is 100% fatal, and not aimed at anyone except the terminally ill.
4. The Future of Humanity Institute is doing some experiments on human judgment and probability calibration, and asks me to pass on the link for anyone willing to play some online game-type-things.
Now that Less Wrong 2.0 has a place for people to advertise SSC meetups, would you be interested in making upcoming meetups appear on the SSC sidebar?
Quiz time! This time, each prompt is the first sentence of a novel. Name each novel.
1. I went back to the Devon School not long ago, and found it looking oddly newer than when I was a student there fifteen years before.
2. The cold passed reluctantly from the earth, and the retiring fogs revealed an army stretched out on the hills, resting.
3. When he was nearly thirteen, my brother Jem got his arm badly broken at the elbow.
4. If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you’ll probably want to know is where I was born, and what my lousy childhood was like, and how my parents were occupied and all before they had me, and all that David Copperfield kind of crap, but I don’t feel like going into it, if you want to know the truth.
5. Call me Ishmael.
6. To the red country and part of the gray country of Oklahoma, the last rains came gently, and they did not cut the scarred earth.
7. In my younger and more vulnerable years, my father gave me some advice I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since.
8. The boy with fair hair lowered himself down the last few feet of rock and began to pick his way toward the lagoon.
9. A throng of bearded men, in sad-coloured garments and grey steeple-crowned hats, inter-mixed with women, some wearing hoods, and others bareheaded, was assembled in front of a wooden edifice, the door of which was heavily timbered with oak, and studded with iron spikes.
10. You don’t know about me without you have read a book by the name of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer; but that ain’t no matter.
Hint: All of these novels are often studied in American and Canadian high schools. No idea what the Brits study.
Anyway, I expect I would have scored 2/10 on this quiz for questions 5 and 10. I might possibly have eked out another couple of points by hard thunking and good luck, but it’s a fond hope and a faint one.
3. Gb Xvyy n Zbpxvatoveq
4. Gur Pngpure va gur Elr
5. Zbol Qvpx
6. Gur Tencrf bs Jengu
9. Gur Fpneyrg Yrggre
10. Uhpxyroreel Svaa
I knew 3 and 5, and correctly guessed 4 and 10.
I read 1, 3, 4 and 7 at school, and 5 as a personal choice (boy what a choice that was!)
In addition to 5 and 10, which are gimmies, pretty sure I recognize 8 and 9 as well:
Oyhr Yntbbaand Fpneyrg Yrggre respectively.
EDIT: I was wrong about 8.
Also instead of Rot13 what about having a [Spoiler] tag that blacked out the text until mouseover?
4. Gur Pngpure va gur Elr
5. Zbol Qvpx
7. Gur Terng Tngfol
8. Ybeq bs gur Syvrf
10. Gur Nqiragherf bs Uhpxyroreel Svaa
5/10 – I suppose it’s good enough for a foreigner like me.
A creative writing course I had last year helped a lot. Two more, learned there:
11. “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”
12. “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness”
3 and 8 are commonly studied in British high schools, 6 is too but Bs Zvpr Naq Zra is more popular. The rest of the ‘canon’ is here.
4. Pngpure va gur Elr
5. Zbol Qvpx
10. Uhpxyroreel Svaa
I wasn’t assigned any of these, but I read the first two on my own.
2. That might be Gur Erq Onqtr bs Pbhentr. In andy case, it’s a lovely thing and thank you for bringing it to my attention.
6. Sounds like it might be Gur Tencrf bs Jengu.
4, 5, and 10 I got right away. Should have gotten 3 but didn’t. Some thinking got me 2 and 6.
2. Gur Erq Onqtr bs Pbhentr
4. Gur Pngpure va gur Elr
5. Zbol Qvpx, gubhtu V oryvrir Vfnnp Nfvzbi jebgr n fgbel juvpu ortna gur fnzr jnl.
6. Gur Tencrf bs Jengu
10. Gur Nqiragherf bs Uhpxyroreel Svaa.
Q: _A Tale of Two Cities_ is famous for it’s opening and closing lines. Which character speaks the closing lines?
Fvqarl Pnegba
1. n frcnengr crnpr
2. abg fher
3. V jnag gb fnl gb xvyy n zbpxvatoveq
4. Pngpure va gur elr
5. Zbol Qvpx terngrfg obbx rire
6. V pna whfg nobhg thrff guvf bar ohg gur gvgyr vfa’g pbzvat gb zvaq. Jnaan fnl vg’f ol jungfuresnpr jub jebgr Qrngu Pbzrf gb gur Nepuovfubc
7. Gur Terng Tngfol
8. gung bar obbx jurer gur xvqf ner nyy fghpx ba gur vfynaq nsgre na nccnerag ahpyrne jne naq bar bs gurz vf anzrq cvttl naq rirelbar xvyyf rnpu bgure naq unyyhpvangrf rivy obne tbqf hagvy va gur ynfg cnentencu n aniny bssvpre fubjf hc naq vf nyy yvxr ‘gur ubeebe, gur ubeebe’. V ernq guvf obbx va avagu tenqr naq jnf nffvtarq gb ernq vg va gragu tenqr. Gur gvgyr vf ba gur gvc bs zl gbathr ohg V nz zhpu zber fher bs guvf bar guna gur bgure bar gung’f ba gur gvc bs zl gbathr.
9. V’z thrffvat guvf vf Gur Fpneyrg Yrggre ohg pbhyq or jebat. Orra n juvyr fvapr V ernq vg naq gur bcravat jnfa’g jung fgbbq bhg gb zr.
10. Uhpxyroreel Svaa, terngrfg obbx rire.
Two of these I had answers for but couldn’t get the titles past the tip of my tongue. I was totally wrong about one and would have been right about the other if I had been able to spit it out.
So, I recall 3, 4, 5, 8 and 10. But as a child in school, and for the past thirty years teaching English, mostly in the UK, the book that is always with me begins, ‘A few miles south of Soledad, the Salinas River drops in close to the hillside bank and runs deep and green.’
Thanks for sharing these.
Oh, 6 I read with my son, and although it sounds like the author my memory is almost non-existent.
Got #1, #4, #5, #6, #8, and #10. #1, #4, and #6 were educated guesses; I never read the latter two books, really wish I had never read the first and did my best to forget it, but bits of the style and setting were enough for me to pull them out of my vague knowledge of the High School English canon.
Of the four that I missed, #3 and #7 are books that I read and have forgotten. #2 and #9 I simply never read despite the best efforts of English Teachers everywhere.
I know 5 and 10 because I’ve read them, I can guess with confidence 4 and 8 EDIT and 9 as well from seeing references to them, and I have no idea of the rest. Novels studied in Irish secondary school were “Persuasion” and “Pride and Prejudice”, have no idea what modern novels are on the curriculum today.
3. Gb Xvyy n Zbpxvatoveq
4. Pngpure va gur Elr?
6. Tencrf bs Jengu?
7. Terng Tngfol
10. Uhpx Svaa
Knew #3,#7 and #10 for sure, (educated) guessed correctly on #4 and #6. Should have gotten #8, I’ve read it for two separate classes.
Knew 4, 5, and 10. 3, 7, and 8 are familiar but I can’t place them. No clue on the others.
1. ???
2. Ab vqrn, ohg whfg oyvaq thrffvat Erq Onqtr bs Pbhentr (jne! uhu. Tbbq tbq l’nyy.)
3. GXNZ
4. Pngpure va gur Elr
5. Zbol Qvpx (naq sbe gur erpbeq V’ir arire urneq bs n uvtu fpubby ernqvat guvf obbx, naq gurl fubhyqa’g; bayl n gval senpgvba bs grrantref jvyy unir gur cngvrapr be trg nal bs gur jrveqre cnegf.)
6. Tencrf bs Jengu (unira’g ernq vg, ohg Bxynubzn srryf yvxr n qrnq gryy.)
7. Terng Tngfol
8. Ybeq bs gur Syvrf (oyvaq thrff ba Yntbba, V qba’g erzrzore zhpu bs guvf obbx.)
9. Frggvat phrf cbvagf zr gbjneqf Fpneyrg Yrggre, ohg gbar srryf jebat sbe Unjgubear. Jungrire, thrff gung; pna’g pbzr hc jvgu nalguvat orggre.
10. BX, frevbhfyl, jub qbrfa’g trg guvf bar? Uhpx Svaa.
Hey, 9/10!
9/10 for me! But of course, high school wasn’t but a couple of years ago.
I would argue that #1 is really underrated for how widely it’s read in schools – I absolutely loved almost as much as my all-time favorite school read, #7.
In this comment I’ll try to explain ground effect in car racing (which is very different from what is called ground effect in airplanes).
Racing cars tend have a high engine power to weight ratio, to allow for fast braking, acceleration and cornering. The result is that there is not much weight pressing the tires to the ground, so mechanical grip is relatively low. Mechanical grip is just the tire grip produced by the weight of the car and the suspension pressing the tire into the asphalt. To allow the engine power to actually be used effectively, especially when cornering, but also on straights, the grip should be higher than what can just be achieved with mechanical grip. You can get this with aerodynamic grip, also called downforce or negative lift. Aerodynamic grip refers to downward pressure on the tires produced by airflow interacting with the car.
One way to get downforce is to shape the car like a wing and/or to add separate wings to the car, but this produces high drag. A much more efficient solution is to use the ground effect, which is based on Bernoulli’s principle. Bernoulli’s principle is that pressure goes down if the speed of a gas/liquid goes up. In a race car, this is done by directing most of the air that hits the front of the car upwards, which causes a fairly slow airflow over the top of the car. Then the air that goes under the car is impeded very little, allowing it to go straight and thus fast. To facilitate this, the bottom of race cars tends to be made very flat, so the airflow under the car is not impeded. The effect is stronger as the car is lower to the ground, so race cars tend to have as little ground clearance as they can get away with.
In the picture you can very clearly see vertical fences on the bottom of the car, called strakes, that guide the airflow neatly to the back of the car. The back of the car has an upturned section, called the diffuser, which acts as an expansion chamber. The diffuser reduces drag at the back of the car, by reducing the wake. It also increases the flow speed under the car, by preventing chaotic airflow at the back of the car, that blocks a smooth airflow.
You also see diffusers on some normal road cars, but they are often fake, to mimic the look of a race car, but without actually doing anything.
On a Formula 1 car, the front wing, back wing and the ground effect of the bottom of the car each contribute about a third to the total downforce, for a total downforce up to three times the weight of the car. So a Formula 1 car can theoretically drive upside down. So a lot of downforce is still provided by wings. The reason is not that ground effect can’t be used more, but rather that regulations disallow the maximum use of ground effect. One reason for this is that depending on ground effect can be very dangerous, because in certain situations, the effect can disappear or weaken very much. An example is that if the car bottoms out, this blocks air flow below the car and ground effect can disappear suddenly. It can also happen when driving behind another car that causes turbulence. This can then result in horrible accidents, including cars going flying.
I’ve heard the driving upside down claim a million times: has this ever been demoed?
(I get that a Formula Zero that ran the same cars or slightly less restricted ones, but used courses that look like a hotwheels track would be way too dangerous, but damn if I don’t want to see it ran.)
No, because no track for it exists. During the construction of one of the latest F1 tracks there was some semi-serious debate to build a tunnel section where the cars would drive upside down, but quite sensibly this was quickly canned. When driving upside down, a simple engine failure would almost immediately cause a disastrous crash, and engine failures in F1 are quite common.
Is there a name for the type of fallacy that goes “You believe X, I believe that X implies Y, therefore you believe Y”?
It’s one I see quite a lot, for obvious reasons – most people I disagree with have opinions with corollaries much worse than the things they actually believe are, but (inconsistently in my view, but not in theirs) don’t believe the corollaries, so if you want to prove that someone is and Awful Person, this trick is really, really tempting.
When I see it, I’d like to be able to say “ah, you are engaging in the Fallacy of the Purple Walrus” or what have you, and stroke my beard knowledgeably – is it a recognised thing?
It isn’t a fallacy in itself.
When there is a fallacy involved, it’s whatever makes the second step belief false.
When there isn’t, of course it’s not. If you do not believe in the necessary corollaries of something you believe, you are just being logically incoherent, and people are entitled to call you on it.
For instance, I once witnessed a discussion of hate crimes where a supporter of their being law was reduced to incoherence because while he was willing to describe hate crimes as especially horrible, extraordinary and all that, he was furious that someone else described his position as thinking that some crimes as ordinary, run-of-the-mill, not that horrible.
He was, of course, wrong. If you think A is greater than B, then you are logically bound to say that B is less than A.
“He was, of course, wrong. If you think A is greater than B, then you are logically bound to say that B is less than A.”
Depends what you mean by “logically bound” – if you think that A is greater than B but B is not less than A then your thinking it logically inconsistent, but so is practically everyone else’s. Being logically bound to think something does *not* mean that one actually does think it, sadly.
And often the syllogism is a lot less obvious and clear-cut than that, and the implication can be far more horrific than the premise alone is.
And people have the absolute right to call you on it, because you, not the people calling on it, are indulging in fallacy.
Especially when your support for the premise necessarily entails that you will be encouraging the implication.
People have a right to point out that you’re being inconsistent in believing A but not B.
But they *don’t* have the right to accuse you of believing B. And a lot of people seem not to grasp that distinction, I think.
If one believes A, and B logically follows from A, and one does not clarify why they do not believe in B or why it shouldn’t follow, then believing that they also believe B seems reasonable.
So you really think that you can believe that hate crimes are worse than other crimes but not believe that other crimes are better than hate crimes?
And if you do think so, are you therefore entitled to project that belief on others who don’t share it?
@Matt M,
Doesn’t that assume that the person is capable of articulating the system they’re using to make those calls? Not all knowledge a person has is held at a level that is accessible by the talking part of the brain. I would say it’s true that sometimes people are holding inconsistent or only partially thought through beliefs. But a principle of charity towards one’s discussion partner would lead to not assuming that is the case. In which case rather than going with a response to the other person of “you say A, and logical argument X shows that A->B so therefore you believe B,” a less accusatory phrasing would be less likely to lead to you making a fallacy. For instance “you say A, and logical argument X shows that A->B, do you believe B or is there some argument Y showing that A-/->B?”
Certainly a less accusatory framework might help rhetorically, but whether it’s a fallacy is another matter.
I don’t think this is just rhetorical. A person is making a much stronger case in my first example. Specifically “I have a logically complete argument that does not have a counter. There is no option but to say A->B.” My second point is more epistemically humble. To wit “argument X appears to show A->B, is there some argument or point I’m missing?”
That doesn’t have a name that I know of, but it should.
There are some adjacent fallacies, like jumping to conclusions, assuming the worst of people, and assuming you can read minds.
Nah, ’cause when it’s erroneous, it can be one of a whole slew of fallacies. It should be sorted out properly.
This seems to me to be related to strawmaning (at least in the cases where it is actually a fallacy rather than a logical necessity). “I believe that eating cows is ethical,” “Which means you think that eating puppies is ethical, who here wants to listen to a puppy-eater?” You’re using the supposed implication to argue against an easier target, hence a version of the strawman fallacy.
Why would eating cows be ethical when eating puppies isn’t?
Depends on the person. One could just be straight up speciesist and say “Species X, Y, and Z are immoral to eat but everything else is fine.” There’s nothing logically inconsistent about that, you don’t have to use a measurable trait like intelligence. Or maybe there’s is some trait that dogs have that cows don’t that the person views as morally relevant. Or maybe they’re just scaling moral importance of a trait that varies between cows and puppies differently (for instance you view moral worth as linearly correlated with intelligence and they think the relationship is non-linear). If you’re imposing your own logic for a value structure on the other person, you are mis-characterizing their position.
And as a quick note so this discussion does not go into a discussion of what is the correct way to measure the morality of eating animals, I’m vegetarian and I chose that example specifically because the position that “eat cows not puppies” is one I don’t hold.
This is an example of the typical mind fallacy – the implication of Y by X is believed by you but you ascribe that belief to another person – it is only a fallacy insofar it is poorly supported by your priors relative to the cost of making that assumption and being wrong.
This could be productively restated in something approaching epistemic modal logic:
1. A believes that B believes X
2. A believes that X implies Y
3. Therefore, A believes that B believes Y
This is fallacious reasoning, and I agree that it deserves a name. I don’t think it has one.
Note that the following, closely related reasoning is perfectly valid:
1. A believes that B believes X
2. A believes that B believes that X implies Y
3. Therefore, A believes that B believes Y
…however, A’s belief in (2) could be based on fallacious reasoning, for example the typical mind fallacy.
It literally is the typical mind fallacy – making the assumption that another mind has the information and makes the same inference from it as does yours without having a rational basis for it.
Has there ever been an SSC dialogue about how to deal with the drug (and opioid) epidemic? (There may have been, I just can’t keep up with all of Scott’s articles/community open threads). Like, what public policy should the US (or, another developed country) take to deal with addicts & cocaine, heroin, various opioids, meth, bath salts, whatever. I ask because lots of people (myself totally included) think that War on Drugs is a disaster, but I rarely see practical results floated out there aside from legalizing marijuana (should be common sense), increased treatment options for addicts instead of jail, and less jail time overall for possession. I think these are fine, but kind of….. inadequate to the size of the problem?
I’ll state my priors because I think that’s helpful. In my misspent youth I experimented with plenty of hard drugs, and also have lots of close friends and relatives who are or were addicts and went through the whole detox, rehab, 12 step program etc. My uncle was a lifelong heroin addict, my best friend growing up was (or is still, I dunno) a lifelong addict, and so on. Also, I had a good friend spend close to two years in federal prison for being part of a drug ‘conspiracy’- essentially he knew some people that were selling a lot of blow, and he sometimes did some blow with them. This is enough to warrant a ‘conspiracy’ charge- 7 years after the fact! He’s fine now and quite successful in life, but the whole experience radicalized me as to the heavy-handedness of the War on Drugs.
I guess I’m not really familiar with any large-scale, public policy solutions to hard drugs, drug addiction & especially opioids. (Other than executing drug dealers, I suppose…..) I have to say, I am pretty skeptical of mandatory treatment or rehab programs for small-scale possession (of cocaine, heroin, opioids, whatever). I think lots of well-meaning liberal people who have no IRL hard drug experience imagine a) all users as addicts (demonstrably untrue), and b) all addicts as desperate to quit and easy to fix through a detox & rehab program. In reality, I think plenty of both casual users & hardcore addicts are quite satisfied with their lives, at least not enough to really change- and even if someone desperately wants to quit, they have to go through rehab 5 or 10 or 15 times until it ‘sticks’. While I’m generally in favor social welfare spending, I’m not sure that hundreds of thousands of addicts going through mandatory rehab programs dozens of times is exactly a great use of public funds, or any cheaper than incarceration.
Is there other realistic drug control public policy out there? Anyone bold enough to just recommend legalizing everything? (Is that really the case in Portugal? I find it a bit hard to believe). Government-provided hard drugs for the truly addicted? Something else?
There’s not an SSC literature review or anything on that particular question, but there’s this from the end of “Against Rat Park”:
I’d legalize if not everything, almost everything, certainly including opioids. The opposite version, the swift sword of death for drug traffickers and other harsh penalties, seems to work for Singapore but probably would not work in the US because our criminal justice system is anything but swift and sure. Other harsh solutions might work but would be even less morally palatable (administer ODs fentanyl instead of nalaxone, for instance). Our current system of doing everything we can to “help” addicts while keeping drugs illegal is probably pessimal.
If you legalized everything though- would hard drugs be widely available in a retail-like setting? Like, you could just walk into x store and buy yourself some bath salts? Would the stores be private enterprise, or government run? What if every municipality wanted to keep hard drug stores out though- would you override them? The whole thing is just kinda tough for me to imagine….
@hash872:
To me, the War On Drugs seems obviously unconstitutional – the proper course at the federal level is to strike down all the federal drug laws and leave the question entirely “to the states or to the people”. That means if some state wants to ban drugs or regulate drugs either statewide or at the option of local counties/cities (to the degree this is constitutionally allowable under that state’s constitution) they can choose to do so. Different regions would then have different drug policies just as different regions today have different policies on gambling or prostitution or alcohol and we might be able to learn something useful from comparing the outcomes.
“As a libertarian, I seek the staid, moderate middle ground between prohibition and compulsion.” Abandoning a terrible regulatory policy shouldn’t imply immediately mandating its opposite.
This would make interstaste drug trafficking an affair of the common man, like driving under the influence, littering, and shooting bottles in the woods. Enforcement would be impossible.
Yes. Private enterprise. Government would only be involved to regulate purity and labeling — no selling fentanyl as heroin or bath salts as MDMA. And legalized means legalized; all municipalities forbidding them wouldn’t be legalization. I’m not sure why this is tough to imagine; you’d go to a store, plunk down your money, maybe show some ID to show you’re of legal age, and walk out with some drugs.
Specifically for opioids, medication-assisted therapy works way better than other options. I’m not an expert by any means, but AFAICT the argument for MAT is along the lines of “way fewer people die, relapse, get HIV/hepatitis/other communicable diseases associated with needle sharing, [insert negative outcome here]” and arguments against it tend to be “but are people really recovered if they’re still on opioids???”
(the meds used do have side effects and there is a risk of abuse, especially with methadone, but it’s pretty clear that the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks)
At least in the US, doctors often need specific and restrictive licenses if they want to prescribe meds used for MAT; they don’t need a specific license to prescribe other opioids, which *can* lead to addiction. Also, the rehab programs that the US government funds/supports very frequently do not offer MAT. In terms of the current opioid addiction crisis, MAT isn’t a cure-all but is low-hanging fruit. We know it works but it’s horribly underused. Lift restrictions on prescription; incentivize rehab programs and individual doctors to offer MAT.
More generally, you might find this survey of experts’ opioid funding priorities interesting.
I feel like your comment, and Taymon’s, are still stuck in the paradigm that users & addicts want to get better though. What if they, by and large, don’t? Are you arguing that we force people into these programs as an alternative for jail? I am a bit uncomfortable with the civil rights implications of that, plus the overall effectiveness. Is forcing people into rehab actually effective? How expensive would that be?
I’m not claiming that MAT (or anything else) can fix addiction for all people who abuse drugs. It’s one piece of the puzzle; when implemented, MAT reduces the impact of addiction.
Can I assume we agree that some addicts “want to get better” and (at some point) want to seek treatment, whether that’s through a primary care doctor, in an inpatient rehab program, in prison, or in some other setting? Addiction treatment providers often do not suggest/provide evidence-based therapies like MAT; therefore, the subset of addicts who seek treatment are not given the best available treatment (there is little to no evidence supporting many of the widely used treatment modalities).
Forcing casual users who aren’t experiencing serious negative consequences into treatment is wrong (is anyone seriously suggesting this?), and I also have serious reservations about involuntary treatment for addiction. My position generally is that the people who do seek help should be given evidence-based treatments, and people who are addicted but don’t currently want treatment should be informed about/given access to these treatments (e.g. paramedics recommending MAT/similar options when responding to an overdose). Again, it wouldn’t fix everything but would help.
I don’t know what policies would best help people who are clearly suffering but are unwilling to access treatment — harm-reduction policies like needle exchanges clearly help ameliorate the effects of addiction without requiring individuals to stop using drugs, but again they don’t fix everything. Otherwise: government assistance with paying for rehab programs would reduce barriers to treatment, and some extent of decriminalization does seem better than the current state of policing.
I don’t think we’ve had such a dialog in one concentrated form, so here’s as good a place as any.
I have a strong suspicion that long-term opioid abuse correlates with suicide, accidental death, violent death, and incarceration, and all of these together usually derive from Not Giving A Fuck. All of these are things that are easy enough to avoid in modern western civilization without great effort. But all of them save suicide all too easily come from behaviors that are loads of fun while they last and a good way to pass the time if you Don’t Give A Fuck what happens in the end. And suicide ensures that end won’t follow too much of an unbearably painful decline.
We’ve got a lot of people in this country who Don’t Give A Fuck. People who have been told for at least a decade that their culture is deplorable, that they’ve got nothing but God and guns (see above re violent death, incarceration, and suicide), that their once-solid working-class jobs are now worthless and if they aren’t STEM they’re crap. And somehow, voting for Donald Trump didn’t make all that better. Then there’s the large subset of Black America that’s been on the wrong end of this for generations.
I don’t think you can save people who Don’t Give A Fuck by playing whack-a-mole with specific self-destructive behaviors as they come to public attention. You’re trying to take away things that are dangerous but (to them) tolerable, and giving them nothing instead. They won’t go along with that. And note that armed revolution, or on a smaller scale various forms of outlawry, are loads of fun if you Don’t Give A Fuck.
At the same time, actually giving these people something to care about, is a Very Hard Problem and I don’t see any easy answers.
Until we come up with something, we can maybe try to find ways to make the self-destructive behaviors less terminally destructive. So, yeah, Naloxone all around, voluntary treatment where it looks like it will do some good, and so forth. And it’s really perverse in this context that our default social safety net is tied to Long-Term Disability and maybe we shouldn’t do that.
Cynically speaking, providing people with fun ways to destroy their lives that minimize the harm to everyone else, including the harm of televised ugliness that makes people feel bad and incites them to stupid harmful interventions, would be better than nothing. That might mean turning a blind eye to the less-harmful sorts of opioids so people don’t turn to heroin and fentanyl.
And I strongly doubt that any significant part of the problem comes from people who were prescribed opioids for medical pain management and became inescapably addicted. Sure, that’s often the first taste for someone who is trying out the various ways to pass the time while circling the drain, e.g. driving fast cars until an accident puts them in the hospital, and then hey, these little pills are way cheaper than fast cars. But it does no one any favors, not even the future addicts, to take away pain medications from people who are actually in pain, and that’s what cracking down on prescription drug abuse is going to do.
Yeah, I can broadly agree with a lot of that. It is a Very Hard societal Problem, for sure. While I think some people that are hooked on opioids or heroin or whatever are suffering from despair or Broader Societal Problems, I am a bit leery of giving that a hard-and-fast percentage there- there are lots of people who just love getting f****** high, myself totally included. I would probably recreationally do cocaine & some mild opioids on occasion if it were convenient and not a hassle legally and logistically to get them. (I’ve found kratom is a good, legal and convenient substitute for the latter- fun stuff).
I’d be interested in the harm reduction concept of the government distributing heroin or what have you directly to hardcore addicts, as a way of breaking the cartels’ power. If 10% of users are the most addicted & use the largest quantities (tolerance is a shocking phenomena- I could easily believe 10% of users consume 80+% of the drug in a given country), then the government can break the cartels by taking over direct distribution. Life, if you’re an addict, you go to the government center (say a repurposed old jail) to get the drug and shoot up, and it’s deliberately unpleasant to discourage casuals. This way the cartels lose their best bulk customers and slowly go out of business….. just thinking out loud here
I think the easy part of the problem is “Legalise all, or all but the most dangerous, of the non-addictive recreational drugs; tightly licence and regulate their sale, but don’t tax them much, if at all”.
Hopefully, that will make it less likely that the guy you buy your marijuana from is also selling opium, somewhat reducing the gateway effect, and it will also reduce the amount of drug money that ends up in the hands of cartels.
That still leaves the harder question of what to do about the really addictive stuff. I think the least worst approach is to continue to criminalise them, to be extremely lax about the enforcement of that law as far as possession goes unless there are aggravating factors (as most countries currently are with cannabis possession) but extremely rigorous about dealing, and to emphasise harm-reduction strategies like needle exchanges and doctors able to provide treatment to addicts without being obliged to report them.
That obviously has all sorts of flaws, but I think it passes the “better than any obvious alternative” test – at least if you value minimising the number of lives ruined by drugs as a goal, and are willing to accept a degree of paternalism in achieving that, rather than taking the hardline libertarian “if people want to destroy themselves with heroin that’s their choice, even if they have dependants” line.
I’m having a lot of difficulty balancing two sides of my personality, and I’ve been considering how they impact my epistemic standards. This line of thought started
when I concluded that being able to find humour in the absurdity of life is a very useful ability for keeping perspective, and for my well being. I’m interested if anyone else can relate.
When I am in what I’ll call truth-seeker mode, I can be overly serious and humourless. When I let myself reflect on things seriously, I find the epistemic standards on social media or when chatting to people to be terrible and this makes me come across as having an exasperated, superior attitude. I don’t like being dour and moralising. I start to play the role of bitter Richard Dawkins type, apparently thinking I’m defending civilization.
So enter mode two, absurdist mode. In this mode, I still see what’s illogical in culture and people’s beliefs, but I laugh at them and almost appreciate them. Rather than arguing with “definitive take-downs”, I make jokes juxtaposing ideas, or take them to their absurd conclusion. I sarcastically state the opposite of what I believe, and let my audience piece together what I actually do.
I am probably much happier in absurdist mode. I’m definitely more fun. The problem is that in this mode, I start to get into a kind of epistemic nihilism. I’m less Richard Dawkins and more Scott Adams, with all that involves. I’m hard to pin down, I lose track of what I find important morally. I will also generally stop probing in depth into issues since it is easy to pick fun with just a superficial understanding.
Maybe some will doubt the stark way I have separated these, and claim they are just opposite poles of a continuum. But in my case, I mostly switch from one to the other extreme. I have yet to find a balance between these two side of my personality. I would consider Scott (our Scott) to be someone who appears very balanced in this regard. But I don’t honestly know how one gets to that point.
I have no advice to offer, but did want to chime in and say your description of this dichotomy applies to me as well.
I’m curious, in truth seeker mode what exasperates you emotionally? Low epistemic standards and illogic per se, or the thought that shallow thinking creates real threats to things you value (civilization, or what ever)? Sort of in other words, what exactly do you find morally important?
(oops, intended as direct reply to x50s815f)
Not x50s815f, but:
It’s not always that I *am* exasperated, but that I appear that way. When in that mode, I tend to want to ensure that someone I’m speaking to completely understands what I’m saying, and hasn’t made any errors that I can detect in their own work or argument. This has the effect of my asking for confirmation of understanding over and over, repeating things that I’ve said before even sometimes when the person I’m communicating with objects, and being unable to experience the humor in jokes and wordplay, though I recognize it. People often think I’m angry or upset in this mode, while I am not experiencing anger or irritation. I used to exist in this mode a lot more, to the point where I lost a potential contract because, in their words to a mutual contact, I seemed “didactic and pedantic”. In “serious mode” those do not seem like negatives.
Again, not necessarily what the OP was talking about, but perhaps you found some use.
First off why be balanced? Why not focus more on determining where one mode is needed more than the other?
Consider other parts of life where you could either have separate extremes or a “balanced” middle. Where I live there can be extreme cold and extreme heat. I have clothes I wear for the cold and clothes I wear for the heat. Would I really be making myself better off by ditching my seasonal wear for a set of clothes that average out those two extremes? Certainly not, I’d just have a useless set of clothes. The same is true in personality modes I use. At a meeting at work I’m careful with my language use, avoid any form of counter-signaling friendship via playful insults, and dress in a professional manner. When I’m with my friends, I joke, I curse, and I dress in a relaxed manner. The correct answer is NOT to get some golden mean where I dress professionally but I’m insulting friends who know it’s a counter signal and strangers who don’t, it’s just to know when to turn on the right mode.
Even take Scott. I’ve never met him, but even with his posts there are light-hearted jokey type posts and serious number crunching posts. Within an essay you can also see parts of it that are tossing out puns mixed in with the Serious Research Information ™. He’s not going for balance, but simply going for using the right mode at the right time.
If your problem is switching between the modes fluidly enough, then maybe the right answer is start trying to notice when other people are getting bored or annoyed with the mode you’re in. That’s a sign it’s time to break things up a bit and switch. Your goal is not diluting your serious thinking or your comedy, it’s just timing them right.
There’s a good chance I do some backpacking in Africa next year. As of now, my plan is to spend time in Ethiopia and South Africa. I would really love to go to Nigeria, but it doesn’t seem very “legit”.
Does anyone on here have any Africa travel recommendations/experiences to share?
I’m a solo travelling male in my late twenties. I like hiking, interesting cities and vibrant cultures.
I’ve been to South Africa and Zimbabwe once. Safari in Zimbabwe was unbelievable, takes more planning than some places in Africa but the amount of stuff to see is overwhelming. I’ve heard lots of great things from relatives who went to Namibia.
I don’t like or trust arguments which claim something is unfair unless there’s also a policy recommendation attached.
All too often, I see people saying Group A is treated better than Group B and that’s unfair. I can’t tell whether the person wants group A to be treated worse or Group B to be treated better, though I tend to suspect they want Group A to be treated worse.
My other guess is that a fairness argument is easier to demonstrate correct, while policy changes are hard.
I heard a story on the radio the other day about the glass cliff. The idea is that women are much more likely to be promoted into leadership roles in difficult circumstances than in good ones. If true, it’s a useful thing to know. But the part I objected to was the strong implication that the manager or boards promoting women into these positions were doing something wrong. They have to promote someone and I’d think as long as they are being deceptive about the circumstances they should lauded for being more egalitarian. Rather if anyone is to be attacked it ought to be the boards of the companies where things are going well.
Statistics question:
Suppose you have a dataset with elements that have similar but not directly interchangeable attributes, for example an Olympic medal table (with the number of bronzes, silvers and golds for each country), or a list of terrorist attacks (with the number of deaths and injuries for each). You might want to combine the attributes of each element into a single value so you can compare the different elements. One way you could do this is by doing linear regression for one attribute with the others, and using the actual value of the chosen attribute plus the predicted value for comparisons. Is this done? If not, what do people do?
So you want a dimension-reduction technique with ‘1’ as the number of dimensions to output? I think usually something like this would be done with principal component analysis, but that wouldn’t preserve the existing variable. So you’d be able to say how ‘New underlying variable’-y each value was rather than how ‘Variable 1’-y each value was.
So, essentially, you have an N-dimensional dataset, where each dimension is orderable, and you want to reduce it to one dimension.
Inty already mentioned PCA, which is a method that figures out which combination of variables would result in a 1 dimensional value that captures the most variation from the original dataset. This is usually a good thing; it would suck if your transformation left most of your data points on top of each other. You want the transformation to keep things as spread out as possible. However, PCA doesn’t care about the meanings of the different variables, and it might decide to weight Bronze medals higher than Gold medals, which really doesn’t make sense for this problem.
Instead of using a statistical method like PCA, I would look into voting algorithms, especially ranked ballot voting. You could treat each Olympic event as a voter who has indicated their first, second, and third choices, and then use an algorithm like Ranked Pairs or Kemeny-Young to determine the winner.
One interesting way of doing this is to determine a partial order, which does not satisfy exactly what you want, but still provides an interesting diagram which can rank events based on multiple criteria. Here’s an example of someone doing this for the 2008 Olympic medals. https://tartarus.org/~simon/2008-olympics-hasse/
Scott, you’re linking to the .png of the book, not the amazon page. (in this post that is, the sidebar ad is fine)
Ad-targeting systems try hard to learn everything about you so they can give you ads you might actually respond to. But they aren’t perfect, and sometimes they get it wrong, revealing hilarious misconceptions about you.
My thumbnail portrait, based on the most wrong-headed ads I’ve received, is that I am a French-speaking marriage-minded Muslim who teaches cheer-leading and has such pull in the Pentagon and SOCOM that his opinion of the Super Tucano aircraft for close air support duties actually matters. I’d like to meet this fellow, but I am not him.
Re: getting it wrong algorithms, according to this test I am 66% beautiful which I have to say is inaccurate – I am 100% ravishing!
Nah, solid uggo here, but it gave me a good laugh to think “complex mathematical calculations performed by a blind computer beauty calculator” could be so off the beam 🙂
Running my fizzog through it on male setting gave the following result:
62%
You are good looking!
Prominent Features
Face too wide
Normal forehead size
Narrow interocular distance
Good nose for face
Normal mouth size
Normal chin
Good face symmetry
And as a female:
66%
You are good looking!
Prominent Features
Face too wide
Normal forehead size
Narrow interocular distance
Good nose for face
Normal mouth size
Big chin
Good face symmetry
Well in both my cases my chin is too big. If I ever want to start developing insecurity about my appearance at least I know that’s where I need to start!
But also, I am a bearded cis-male but I’m apparently a significantly prettier woman than I am a man. 66% good looking as a man, 74% good looking as a woman. Interestingly, I’ve gotten comments all my life how I take after my mother more than my father, and now it’s Scientifically Validated I guess.
My ad targeting is usually pretty good with two exceptions, neither of which I’ve seen in a while:
– Facebook was convinced that I wanted engagement ring ads, and not the ones with copy about what to get her, the ones with copy about what to tell him to get you.
– A number of places, though facebook was the most common, were also convinced I wasn’t sure what kind of tampons I liked. Seriously, tons of these.
(Yes, facebook knows damn well I’m a dude.)
That’s what you get for trying to catfish on Tinder, man!
Coming from a Russian math club for elementary school students, today’s puzzle is geometric. The kind I really suck at, personally.
Here’s a figure. Cut it into two identical parts. Mirror symmetry is allowed. The cut doesn’t have to be along one straight line.
To be extra precise for no good reason, you’re required to find a way to draw lines on it so that if it was made of paper and you cut the paper along those lines, you’d end up with two pieces which after some turning and maybe flipping could be brought to coincide exactly.
(If you solve it faster than in two hours, I hate you)
Does the whitespace have to line up, or only the line segments? Are the two pieces both required to be contiguous?
Has anyone watched The Frankenstein Chronicles?
It’s about a stitched together corpse washing up in London and the investigation into who made it. It piqued my interest, and I ended up binging the series yesterday. I think I’d recommend it, though the first series more so than the second: the mystery was nicely done, the characters were at least okay, and I liked the themes. I have to give it serious credit for handling the religious themes pretty intelligently; I was expecting to be disappointed, rfcrpvnyyl va frevrf gjb jura bar bs gur ivyynvaf vf na rivy qrna bs jrfgzvafgre, but was pleased overall. It nicely weaves all sorts of Regency Era writers together: we get some Mary Shelley, of course, but also some William Blake and Charles Dickens. The writing was uneven at times, though, with every single romance in the show feeling rushed, and the way the protagonist’s madness is handled in the beginning of series two is way more obnoxious than in series one.
Still, I’d recommend it. What did you guys think of it?
What do you think about Che Guevara – hero, villain, both, neither? In my opinion, both: he had many qualities of a hero, but the dezastruos impact of a villain, because, to paraphrase a Nobel winner, Steven Weinberg, for good people to do evil things, that takes ideology (not necessarily religion as he said).
He was very courageous, intelligent, very charismatic, honest, materially disinterested, totally dedicated and incorruptible. Between his 2 episodes of guerila war, he had for some years the less romantic job of minister of industry in Cuba. He tried to push the economy towards communism, following faithfully the theory, without the minimal reality concessions of the soviets, convinced that men can be morally incentivised, as himself, but it was quite a disaster. Cuba had to adopt food ratios and it stayed on ratios till today. Actually, Che Guevara just gave a solid proof that communism was impossible – because if communism were really possible, it had all the chances to succeeded there.
An he killed people. Do you remember all those trolley moral problems? When you have, for example, to choose to push a man from a bridge to fall on the rail to stop the trolley to kill n people. Well, what if you miscalculated all that, if the trolley wasn’t a real danger, but the man you pushed (imagining that you save many others) is really dead?
To paraphrase Margot Asquith, he may not have been a good man, but he was a great t-shirt.
Villain. An ardent and capable champion who pushed hard for bad ideas that made life worse for a lot of people. And you know, part of being capable being able to recognize that what you are trying isn’t working and being willing to try things a different way, so how capable could he really have been, all in all?
The probability calibration quizzes are interesting, but their restricted search engine is very frustrating (whether intentional or not I couldn’t say). Loads very slowly and won’t show certain pages, which makes it hard to ferret out the information – this may be deliberate as they don’t want the quiz takers to just go “Okay, Wikipedia article says that’s a load of bullhockey, so I’ll answer 100% sure it’s false” as that would defeat the purpose, but it annoyed the heck out of me and made me stop taking the quiz before I would have given up ordinarily.
I’m starting an online forum GURPS game, aimed on the SSC readers, here is the setting and gameplay description. If someone is interested, you are welcome to join! There are already a few players from the previous SSC forum game attempt.
Interesting! How open are you to players who have RPing experience but not with GURPS? Is the system hard to get a hang of in a forum setting would you say?
100% open! In fact, I’m kind of new to GURPS myself… My previous GMing experience was in D&D games.
The system itself isn’t very complicated, especially considering the fact that I will run all the combat calculations (see the combat part on the game page).
FHI says that US Social Security Disability “went belly up” in 2016, which is news for the SSA.
Or maybe they literally can’t tell the difference between a real person really saying a thing and the thing that was said being true.
1. You’d probably need to couple shutting down the tax shelter with some other layoffs and sell-offs, to make it look like you’re doing a broad restructuring of the company as opposed to a mere restructuring of your tax shelters. That could be costly, especially if your company doesn’t have a lot of “fat” to trim already.
In any case,
Now that I’ve finished the Silmarillion, I’ve read War of the Jewels and most of Morgoth’s Ring to try and understand it better. Some very interesting stuff in Morgoth’s Ring, especially the odd “myths transformed” section where Tolkien rewrote part of the creation myth for his fictional mythology because it really bothered him that it was a “flat earth” mythology instead of “round earth in a solar system in a universe” (before abandoning it because it would have forced rewrites on the whole Silmarillion narrative). Also, the Elvish view on aliens!
Makes me wonder if any of this stuff is going to make it into that Lord of the Rings prequel TV series, whatever it ends up being about.
Unfortunately, no, Amazon doesn’t have the rights to the History of Middle-Earth. Or perhaps that’s fortunate.
Imagine that a runaway trolley was speeding down some train tracks. If it continues on its present course, it will foreseeably create a chain of events resulting in the death of 500 million people. (I cordially invite readers to come up with their own hilarious and convoluted scenarios describing how exactly this will happen in their responses.) You could divert the trolley onto a track where it will kill only one person instead. Which choice do you think would be the most ethical here?
Of course, the real question I’m asking is, does this strike your intuitions/reasoning differently than the usual trolley problem where a smaller number of people would be killed by allowing the trolley to run on its course? If you have different judgements in the cases, is there some threshold where you think that diverting the trolley becomes the correct choice?
Chains of event are inherently less reliable the longer they get. More factors intervene, raising doubts about whether the train would cause them (either whether they would occur, or whether they would have occurred regardless of whether the train went).
Let’s suppose there was an organization called the “Tolkien Society”, and one of its duties was to test people’s understanding of the works of J.R.R Tolkien. Let’s further suppose they awarded several tiered diplomas certifying such knowledge. What works would the lowest of their tests cover?
I’m thinking it would cover the truly basic works — The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings — and one slightly esoteric one, The Silmarillion. That last one is going to keep out a lot of the riffraff. But at least a third of the questions would be about the LOTR appendices.
ask questions about things that were in the movies but which aren’t, or are different from, the books. That’ll eliminate most of the filthy casuals.
I think that’d be the second-lowest diploma. The actual lowest one would be focused on Hobbit and Lord of the Rings, with questions specifically focused on the points where the book and movie differ.
The third-lowest one would also add in Unfinished Tales, Children of Hurin, and Beren and Luthien. It might also include several of the philosophy questions answered in Letters.
Around #4, you’d get into the more interesting History of Middle-Earth – though it’d be a couple more levels before you’re expected to know details about Trotter the Hobbit, Aragorn’s marriage to Eowyn, Bingo Bolger-Baggins, and other things in the various early drafts of Lord of the Rings.
As I imagine it, there would be four levels: a low and a high one for amateurs, and a low and a high one for professionals. The low/pro test would be aimed at graduate students of English literature.
Maybe
low/amateur: the common works of fiction
high/amateur: + the uncommon works of fiction (and adaptations)
low/professional: + the critical literature addressing Tolkien’s work
high/professional: + Tolkien’s drafts, academic work, and correspondence
I’m a soon-to-be-grad student planning to rent a house/apartment/??? and trying to decide how to decide. People who’ve already done this (especially if you were very satisfied or unsatisfied with the results), what did you consider? What do you wish you’d considered? What ended up mattering most to how much you like where you live?
I’ll probably come back later with more details about what I particularly want, but just to start I don’t want to constrain things too much.
This will depend somewhat on how much you can afford. But first and foremost are you doing this with a roommate? I have exclusively had excellent roommates since leaving my college dorms and given my friends who have not been so lucky have had far worse experiences than me, my first point is if you have a roommate or roommates make sure they are good ones. I did this by only rooming with people I was dorm-mates with in undergrad or with people who had roomed with people I had roomed with. I’ve never dealt with problems scheduling sleeping, chore disagreements, or late payments. Where I’ve lived has been secondary to that.
But, assuming you’ve got that covered, my next criteria tend to be the following in order:
1. Low commute time (20 minute low traffic max, 40 minute peak max, I tend to have work hours that help me dodge peak traffic)
2. Cost of the apartment
3. Resident parking availability (if you really want to know what this is like, stop by in the evening after people are back from work)
4. Walk-ability of the neighborhood (the position of 3 and 4 depend on what city you’re going to be living in. I live in a sprawl heavy city that makes owning a car very important. If owning a car is not important to your situation then drop 3 off the list entirely)
5. Visitor parking (dependent on whether you have car driving friends you plan to host at your place)
6. Cell phone reception (you can live with bad reception even if you do use your phone so this is pretty low priority but you want to know)
7. Noise (this is really low for me because I’m a heavy sleeper, I’ve had roommates whoever who are not so if you can’t handle noise at night, bump this up)
EDIT: Oh and if you have any pets, the apartment/house policy might be very highly rated on the list (depending on how important keeping your pet is to you).
Has anyone done a detailed analysis of the altruistic value of having kids?
The most obvious argument in favor is that you’re producing a (lossy) copy of yourself, so if you produce $2m of value through means unrelated to childbearing and your kid costs you $200k, then, even assuming your kid is a genetic dead end, you’re still creating another $1.8m by reproducing.
The EA arguments against having kids probably strongly rely on discounting or regression to the mean (e.g. say at this special moment in time you can produce $2b in value because there’s so much low-hanging fruit, but a version of yourself that’s delayed by 30 years might only be able to produce $20m of value, and a lossy version of yourself might be more nihilistic and reject EA ideas entirely.) Another counterargument, which is more robust to assumptions about discounting, is that you could spend your money and energy on encouraging other people to have more kids, but, even then, it seems like you’d be a lot more convincing if you practiced what you preached…
There weren’t any warnings about avoiding culture war stuff so I assume this question’s ok. Also I’m not sure if animal rights stuff is a part of the culture war, but here goes.
Here’s a weird question I’ve been wondering about. From an animal rights point of view, is lion hunting good? I mean, assume you want to limit the amount of suffering in the animal kingdom, and assume that lions and their prey suffer the same amount from injuries. Would killing lions actually lessen the amount of pain that animals face?
Really depends on what angle a person is coming to animal rights from. For instance a sort of virtue ethics position along the lines of “not harming animals is a virtue” may only apply that argument to beings capable of understanding virtue (aka humans). In that case, lions doing what lions do is normal and fine. From a utilitarian animal rights perspective, you’d have to dive into the numbers. Factors to consider wouldn’t just be what you pointed out, but the effects of disrupting the ecosystem. Prey populations would grow and more may suffer from starvation than the number that suffered from death by lion and that effect could swamp the considerations about reducing the number dying of predation. In the absence of good data on these effects, a pre-cautionary principle of “avoid changing ecosystems you don’t fully understand” would seem to be the most straight forward answer.
Also we should consider the possibility that the suffering from injuries is not the same between prey animals and predator animals. Predators tend to need more complex behaviors and therefore neural capacity than prey. That could mean more capacity to suffer. Of course this could be counteracted by the type of kills that happen. A gunshot wound could be a quicker, less painful death than having your windpipe crushed in a lion’s jaws.
Personally, I go with the precautionary principle. Human hunting is unreasonably effective, especially in the modern world. Since I’m not sure what the total impact of killing off predators is, not doing so and keeping an imperfect ecological balance (from a pure amount of suffering perspective) is the best call.