Links 9/17: HURLy-bURLy

Forest rings: like fairy rings, except with trees, and up to a mile wide, and no one knows why they form.
From AskReddit: Russians who were adults back while the Soviet Union existed, how does life in Russia now compare to back then?
Memoirs Of The Twentieth Century was a 1733 work of speculative fiction about the world in 1997. The prediction: technology won’t advance at all over its 18th-century level, but evil Jesuits will control everything. Paging Pope Francis…
This week in pharma company chutzpah: in order to preserve their patent on a popular eyedrop, Allergan transferred the intellectual property rights to the Mohawk Indians, who as a recognized Native American tribe are immune from certain federal intellectual property laws. Will Native American pharmaceutical patent caretaking become the same sort of cultural phenomenon as Native American casinos?
Colombian airline proposes standing-room only flights to pack planes tighter and cut fares. Consumers are outraged at the possibility of getting a completely optional extra choice in the comfort vs. price tradeoff.
Newfound doubts that the paper claiming to have successfully CRISPRed human embryos did anything of the sort. Also, note that the paper saying they did CRISPR the embryos got published in Nature, and the criticism arguing that they didn’t is so far just up on the Biorxiv.
While cities grew faster than suburbs from 2000 to 2015, for the past two years the suburbs have overtaken their urban cores. New round of suburbanization incoming?
The number one food exporter in the world is the United States. The number two food exporter in the world is the Netherlands, 1/270th the size and mostly urban. How they do it, and how they’re leading the agriculturally sustainable future.
Evergreen State College, site of social-justice related protests, vandalism, and threats earlier this year, suffers major enrollment drop and budget shortfall, in what some commentators are calling the “Mizzou Effect” after similar drops at University of Missouri in a similar situation. See also kontextmachine’s take. Possibly related to various events at Berkeley not making things worse recently?
The Kellogg-Briand Pact was a 1928 League of Nations initiative which banned aggressive war. It has a pretty poor reputation today, understandable given what happened after 1928. But a team of political scientists say it made a real and lasting positive difference. See also their data here.
Adults With Autism Make More Consistent Choices. “People with autism spectrum conditions often show a reduced sensitivity to contextual information in perceptual tasks…” Note obvious predictive processing angle.
Related: Autistic Boys And Girls Found To Have Hypermasculinized Faces, Supporting The Extreme Male Brain Theory. But deeper in the article, it gets more nuanced: “Autistic spectrum disorder may constitute a disorder of sexual differentiation or androgeny rather than a disorder characterized by masculinization in both genders.” A good time to remember that autistic people are transgender at eight times the rate in the general population.
Gout decreases Parkinson’s Disease risk because uric acid has an antioxidant effect on neurons.
I mentioned last month I didn’t understand Ribbon Farm’s big post on “premium mediocrity”. Zvi writes a summary and response which helps me understand – oh, it’s just another aspect of the whole narcissism thing. Still not sure I get Zvi’s additional analysis, but maybe someone else will write a blog post explaining his explanation.
Anatomy Of A Moral Panic: how Slate, Vice, etc fell for a bogus story that Amazon’s recommendation algorithm is encouraging people to buy terrorist bomb-making supplies together. Equally interesting – Amazon, which undoubtedly knows this makes no sense, just says it will “review” the algorithm; it’s not even worth their energy to defend themselves anymore.
In case you’re wondering how accurate Twitter’s algorithmic moderation is: Japanese man banned for making death threat against mosquito.
Still in the process of looking this over, but seems interesting: two top British psychopharmacologists have a theory of what serotonin does in the brain based on 5HT1A receptors promoting “passive coping” and 5HT2A receptors promoting “active coping”. Exciting if true given that a lot of our understanding of psychopharm has been held up by an inability to get a good feel for what serotonin is actually there for.
Melting Asphalt challenges the traditional theory of ads where seeing a picture of a guy drinking beer on a beach makes you associate beer with fun, so you go out and buy some beer because of how fun it is. Proposes an alternative theory where ads are about creating shared social context. Not sure if true, but I think it’s important to have people challenging theories about how people are ridiculously stupid / infinitely persuadable, “because psychology”.
American Medical Association releases a statement supporting DACA, pointing out that “our nation’s health care workforce depends on the care provided by physicians and medical students with DACA status”.
The Cassini spacecraft carried plutonium. Saturn is made of hydrogen. You make a thermonuclear bomb by using plutonium to ignite hydrogen. So it’s nice to be reassured that no, there is no way Cassini could possibly haved turned Saturn into a giant thermonuclear bomb.
America’s First Addiction Epidemic When white explorers first came to America, the Indians had never seen distilled alcohol before, and entire tribes were destroyed by alcoholism before they even knew what was hitting them. Over centuries, entire new institutions and religions evolved to deal with the problem, providing a really neat and well-documented example of cultural evolution and maybe even gene-culture coevolution in real time. Highly recommended.
Artificial intelligence can tell from your face whether you’re gay or straight with about 80% accuracy, much better than humans. But do remember that story a few months back when they thought they could do this with criminals, and turned out to just be distinguishing mugshots from nonmugshots. Also interesting: look at their pictures of the most typically gay vs. most typically straight face. Several people on Tumblr said if they had to guess the axis, they would say it was something like “most liberal looking” vs. “most conservative looking” or possibly “higher class” vs. “lower class”. What do we make of that?
The supposed “Voynich manuscript solution” making the rounds is amateurish and unable to actually predict or decode anything. Also, it might have been a gimmick made for a TV show. Remember, claims that someone has decoded the Voynich manuscript should be met with the same level of skepticism as claims that someone has proven P ? NP; this is something thousands of experts have been trying to do for decades and any declaration of sudden success should be interpreted in that light.
Given the recent Equifax hacking, you might be interested in this guide to dealing with identity theft. Key fact: you have to hit exactly the right legal notes to make banks take action on your identity theft claim, and most ordinary people can’t navigate the process and aren’t able to get their names cleared. Some Good Samaritan created a form letter that hit exactly the right legal notes, everyone started using it, the banks became annoyed that they had to actually respond to identity theft claims now, and they successfully lobbied Congress to prohibit using form letters to report identity theft.
A new advance in open-access science: the arxiv overlay journal. You publish your paper on arxiv and then submit it to the journal; it gets peer-reviewed and officially declared a Published Paper and everything, and then the journal itself is just a set of links to the arxiv.
Second-newest convert to the AI risk movement: Hillary Clinton. “Technologists like Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Bill Gates, and physicists like Stephen Hawking have warned that artificial intelligence could one day pose an existential security threat…every time I went out to Silicon Valley during the campaign, I came home more alarmed about this. My staff lived in fear that I’d start talking about ‘the rise of the robots’ in some Iowa town hall.”
Newest convert to the AI risk movement: Vladimir Putin. ” Vladimir Putin may secretly be on the side of Elon Musk in their indirect debate over the threat posed by artificial intelligence. As Arkady Volozh, the head of Yandex, pitched him on the technology’s potential, the Russian president inquired about when AI ‘will eat us’. The question seemed to baffle the head of Russia’s biggest tech firm, who was giving Putin a tour on the company’s Moscow HQ on Thursday.”
Suicide rates up by a third over the past ten years, mostly among the less educated.
Ridiculous juicer startup Juicero shuts down.
The mysterious attacks by an unknown sonic weapon against US diplomats in Cuba continue; authorities and scientists remain baffled.
Segregation in Sweden works similarly to US (h/t @bswud) – Swedish neighborhoods experience racial “tipping points” based on number of immigrants.
Various tobacco control policies and programs in Europe do not affect smoking rates at all.
“Jubal Harshaw” offers a skeptical counternarrative of the opioid crisis – what if we just made the reasonable medical decision to prescribe opioids three times as often for pain, and then a constant rate of death per prescription caused opiate-related deaths to triple? And then also heroin got cheaper so more people started using it?
In “give us this day our daily bread”, the translation ‘daily’ is basically made up; nobody knows what the relevant Greek word means. Inside the dispute over translating “epiousios“.
Every species has a “type specimen” – a single individual, usually the first-discovered or best-known member of that species, who is declared by fiat to be the central example of a member of that species so that if there’s ever a debate about membership of that species the unclear examples can be compared to the type. The type specimen for humans is Carl Linnaeus.
Developmental psychologist Erik Erikson, famous for his eight stages of life, was originally “Erik Homburger”. He changed his last name to Erikson to symbolize that he was the son of himself, ie had created his own identity.
Rationalist hub Less Wrong has relaunched with a new coat of paint, better moderation, and an improved technical base. Check it out.
The astronomer who discovered Charon named it after his wife Charlene – he thought “Charon” was a scientific-sounding version of her nickname “Char”. It was only later that anybody realized Charon was an appropriate Greek mythological character with a link to Pluto. TINACBNEIAC.
It’s not the narrative the article is selling, but reading between the lines it’s pretty clear that a big part of the Netherlands being the number 2 food seller by value is that it focuses on high value crops.
This is not to say there’s nothing innovative there (after all, the articles compares yields for tomatoes specifically). But that’s not the only thing going on, and it seems like there might be issues with applying the capital-intensive methods used on their high-value crops to cheaper staples.
Indeed. These numbers appear to include very high-value products like bulbs (natch) and seed stock varieties of various plants, and also finished products like cheeses. I would be interested to see what the relative import/export volume is on a basket of staples (here Germans would make a joke about the export volume of Dutch tomatoes being mostly inflated with water).
I wonder if it is useful to tease out the role of geography. The Netherlands may be advantaged as an export-oriented market for high-value goods as a small nation with a history of shipping expertise located right next to multiple foreign markets on the same currency. Will these practices be useful for Ukrainian wheat farmers (beyond encouraging them to diversify into potato seed stocks and yoghurt)?
Excellent soil where the rivers of northwest Europe meet the sea, fairly mild weather for being so far north, excellent transportation by sea and by flat land, and long history of intensive agriculture. The lowland countries have been among the most densely populated parts of Europe for the last 1000 years or so.
The last time I saw discussion on this, someone brought up that EU food regulations allow ripening of bananas to qualify as enough of a value add that bananas imported green, ripened in the importation nation and passed to other nations as ripe bananas counted as an export, so it could also be the result of Rotterdam being the busiest port in the world.
Are we sure they’re growing everything they’re credited as exporting?
But it’s still worth noting that they’re only No. 22 in tomato production. If their system for tomatoes is so much better overall, you think they’d be getting out of potatoes (where they do very well, but not amazingly better than everyone else) and into tomatoes.
Also, I wonder how much of this is tied into seeds. Seeds are really hard to do well, and I could totally see this approach to agriculture having a major competitive advantage in producing them.
(And I’m just a bit suspicious of the whole thing. National Geo is big into ‘sustainable’ and ‘organic’, and I can’t help but think that if this was such a good way to do things, the US would have figured it out. Ag research is a really big thing, even if it’s largely invisible to those in cities. And it’s not all funded by Monsanto, either.)
Several good points here.
Firstly, 20 tons an acre is pretty good, but far from earth shaking- it’s about the US average, with selected areas averaging much, *much* higher. In terms of honesty, NatG would have been better to compare to European or even Scandinavian averages, instead of comparing the Low Country farmers to hill peasants in Chile.
(All farming in the Netherlands is either urban or suburban. The farm land itself is incredibly valuable for housing, so in order to compensate, the crops have to be really valuable.)
Secondly, as noted, the main potato export for the Netherlands is seed stock, and yes, that *is* hard to do well. Much easier to just grow a particular crop to an earlier eating stage. But…one seed stock farm/nursery/orchard can supply dozens or hundreds of other farms, depending on the livestock or plant. It actually makes sense for a small, highly educated, technology-soaked country to go the seed stock route.
NatG makes several choices that I find…interesting, particularly in their photographs (always a prime draw of NatG, even when their articles are slight and/or slanted.) The picture of the guy in the greenhouse – the huge tomato bushes are typical for greenhouse stock, which are generally indeterminate and so keep on growing (and putting out new blossums) throughout their lifetime. Supported on wires, the tomatoes keep on growing and are lowered mechanically so they can be picked. The students are an interesting choice – 50% of those pictured are not ‘native’ lowlands stock. I wonder if this was an editorial/artistic choice or if it reflects the actual makeup of the colleges.
And finally…the picture of the chicken house. I note two things – firstly, that Dutch animal agriculture is about 99% completely indoors – the only way to get that low of antibiotic use is to run low input stocks on very low density and production levels, which is economically unfeasible in that part of Europe, or to remove the animals from any sort of environmental threat by modifying pathogens out of the environment. (It’s also worth noting that the Dutch reached their current low levels by 1) dropping from an EU-wide high several years ago, 2) regulations controlling the use of antibiotics 3) allowing a number of animals to sicken and die while they figured the lower levels out (proof, imo, that they were trying to go too far, too fast) and finally by putting those farmers – small family farmers with older equipment – out of business, to be bought up by the larger, more efficient producers.) Dutch farming meets the SSC definition of “factory farming”, and it’s worth noting that the picture of the stacked chick nursery shows cute fluffy chicks on fresh shavings – the same sort of thing that could be seen at every. single. poultry farm in the USA. (Because that’s how you raise healthy chicks.)
All in all, I found this NatG article interesting but insufficient – enough to spark interest, not enough to actually educate, and leaving me wondering what was left out.
I was also surprised. Canada does a lot of large-scale agriculture, especially wheat. I would be interested in knowing what the rankings are, adjusted for other metrics such as calories exported, or grams of complete protein or some such thing. You could probably make a huge financial dent in the export market by specializing in eg. saffron production, but I’m not certain that it would be very important.
1) If autism is a result of hyper-masculinization, what does hyper-feminization look like behaviorally?
2) Don’t the multitude of studies linking physical appearance to various behaviors and personality traits mean phrenology was on the right track after all?
3) Re: autism and transgenderism. It seems there are two kinds of mtf transgenders. The early-transitioning ones who were extremely effeminate as young boys, and late transitioning ones who don’t seem particular feminine, and whose transitions usually shock everyone (think Matrix brothers.) I’m willing to bet that autism occurs almost exclusively in the second group. The first group tend to be extremely people-oriented and display the exact opposite of autistic traits.
It’s not really a result of hypermasculinization, that’s what the “more nuanced” part was trying to say.
1)Asspull hypothesis says BPD, as this seems to be way more prevalent in women than men.
I know this doesn’t belong here, but since this blog was made today, I thought it would elicit the quickest response time. I read your piece on trans (http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/11/21/the-categories-were-made-for-man-not-man-for-the-categories/) and wanted to ask if it would be possible for me to ask questions and discuss with you on the topic. I’ve been trying for awhile to wrap my head around the whole topic and I like your approach to it.
Whether possible via blog, email or a one-time sit-down chat, any method would be appreciated.
Thanks for reading.
Your best bet would probably be to ask any questions you have in the most recent open thread (see link at top right of page), unless you’re looking for Scott’s opinion in particular in which case email him directly.
They couldn’t have called it “Carbon Valley”? C’mon.
It would be nice to see what these numbers look like without Europe’s restrictive GMO laws.
Normal folks’ brains would’ve jumped to “carbon emissions” from carbon, not to carbon-based life.
It turns out most people just don’t know this kind of stuff. It took me a lot of of (highly-amatuerish) SF writing and having it critiqued to accept that most people have never heard of hydrogen and certainly don’t know it’s a flammable gas.
“Jesuits will control everything”
Anti-Jesuitism was huge during the Enlightenment. The Jesuits were suppressed in the “Portuguese Empire (1759), France (1764), the Two Sicilies, Malta, Parma, the Spanish Empire (1767) and Austria and Hungary (1782).”
The Pope abolished the Jesuits in 1773. A later Pope revived them in 1814.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suppression_of_the_Society_of_Jesus
Does that make the Society of Jesus the only monastic order to imitated Jesus by rising from the dead?
Was second run of Jesuits significantly different from the first?
I’m assuming that losing institutional continuity would make some sort of difference.
As the article notes, this contradicts previous studies (such as these two) that have found that autistic people have more androgynous facial features, on average, than neurotypical controls, and that the level of facial androgyny positively correlates with the severity of autistic symptoms. The article claims that the differing results may be due to the study using pre-pubescent children whereas the previous study used adults, but their logic doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me:
Remember, if we’re to believe that both this study and the previous studies are accurate, then autistic boys and girls have hypermasculine facial features before puberty, autistic women still have hypermasculine facial features after puberty, but autistic men have either normal or less masculine than average facial features after puberty. Why on Earth would pubertal hormones cause changes like that? If anything, I would expect it to do the opposite: decreasing the amount of hypermasculinization in females while either increasing or not significantly changing the amount of hypermasculinization in males.
Does anyone who knows more about endocrinology care to weigh in on this?
“Amount of hypermasculinization” isn’t a thing at the level you are thinking of it on.
A hypermasculine face for a prepubescent boy is still a lot more like an average girl’s face than an average man’s. If puberty hits and nothing changes, his peers will overtake him and then he’s hyperfeminine. Meanwhile, for perhaps obvious reasons, female puberty does *not* cause much facial masculinization, so it makes sense that existing differences would be preserved there.
Remember, if we’re to believe that both this study and the previous studies are accurate, then autistic boys and girls have hypermasculine facial features before puberty, autistic women still have hypermasculine facial features after puberty, but autistic men have either normal or less masculine than average facial features after puberty. Why on Earth would pubertal hormones cause changes like that?
This is completely speculative, but since the masculinization measurements reported here are relative to a peer group, the observation described in the above paragraph could be produced by a situation wherein
1. Both autistic males and females experience a a relatively earlier or greater androgen surge prenatally or in childhood (like early adrenarche).
2. Non-autistic male peers then catch up or exceed this surge at puberty, while female puberty leaves the autistic females with the effects of an androgen excess relative to their peers deriving mostly from pre-pubertal exposure.
The relative importance of prenatal and adrenal androgens to total androgen exposure is much greater in women than in men, so it is possible that higher fetal or childhood exposure could leave a greater post-pubertal footprint in autistic females relative to their female peers.
If adrenarche is involved, one would expect autistic females to have higher rates of PCOS and metabolic syndrome, and autistics of both sexes to be slightly more insulin resistant and possibly a bit shorter. I think these papers suspect prenatal exposure is the more likely contributor.
The post on advertising is interesting. One of the examples, though, is bed sheets.
This is true, and I cannot remember ever seeing an ad for bed sheets. On the other hand, I have seen many, many ads for mattresses. Why would mattress advertising be so prevalent, and bed sheets so obscure?
Lots of bedsheets are sold under heavily advertised brand names like Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Donna Karan, and Tommy Hilfiger. Other bedsheet brand names seem to be focused on the bedding segment, such as Hotel Collection. I would think that advertising works about as well or as poorly for sheets as for most other products.
Gonna guess that mattresses are a much higher margin item. Freakonomics did a piece on this: Are We in a Mattress-Store Bubble?
I was trying to get my neighborhood to be called The Mattress District, but these days practically every neighborhood has a whole bunch of mattress stores.
If you’ve dipped in to the podcast-sphere you’ll hear Boll and Branch brand sheets advertised quite often. That’s more of the “you may not have heard of us, please be aware that buying our stuff is an option” kind of advertising though.
In any case, I was always told the point of advertising was TOMA – top-of-mind-awareness. Coke wants you to think “I want a coke” when you want a soda and enter the store with the preconception that you want a Coca-Cola, so they yell “COCA-COLA IS A SODA” very loudly in visually & auditorially interesting ways where you’ll see and hear it.
The gay vs straight photos make sense in comparison to gay and straight people I have seen. They do not look surprising to me in any way.
Everybody is worked up over how the paper claims that you can train a computer to recognize gay vs. straight, but I’d be interested in whether you can train humans to be more accurate at that task. I suspect you can.
I suspect some groups of people would tend to be more expert than other groups (e.g., 60-year-old Hollywood casting agents would be better at distinguishing than 20-year-old psychology majors).
I’d expect gay people would be better at it. On one side, anyway.
Careful. You were primed to think of gay/straight by Scott’s writing.
If you’d seen those two pictures without context, would you have thought they were noticeably gay/straight looking?
From the description I was excepting something a lot more blatantly stereotypical. I don’t think any of them look particularly gay or straight.
Pretty sure I would. The gay faces in particular both remind me of particular gay people, and at least one of them I guessed in real life was gay before being told, and in part by reason of their appearance.
Ehh, The gay male example reads as unusually effeminate to me but that’s a weak signal on its own.
That said, I think there’s something to P. George Stewart’s neotenic theory as both of the straight example strike me as significantly more mature, and (for lack of a better term) “motherly” or “fatherly” than thier gay counterparts. IE, I find it difficult to imagine either of the gay examples as someone’s mom or dad.
Every species has a “type specimen”
Naturalist Edward O. Wilson turned down an attractive job offer from Stanford to stay at Harvard in part because Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology has the type specimen for 28,000 insect species.
“When white explorers first came to America, the Indians had never seen distilled alcohol before, and entire tribes were destroyed by alcoholism before they even knew what was hitting them.”
Of the two big Indian casinos I’ve been to in Southern California, one was completely dry (Barona) and one kept the bar small and obscure (San Miguel). I was impressed, since promoting drinking by gamblers is an easy way for a casino to make even more profit.
What I said before about the Kellogg-Briand article:
They equivocate between several claims. One claim is that the Pact was a herald of the future regime. That much is true. But saying it “worked” because the post-war regime followed it is like saying that the League of Nations “worked” because the UN was similar.
Writing things down is powerful, so maybe the Pact did affect the future, but it’s pretty hard to tell. Was it the cause, or just a statement of what the West was already trying to do? Already in WWI, the final victors didn’t explicitly take much territory, but instead created “Mandates” of the Ottoman Empire and more independent states in Europe.
What were the Germans planning to do with the immense territory that the new Soviet Union ceded to them in the Brest Litovsk treaty of early 1918: set them up as puppet states or incorporate them directly into the German Empire?
The rise of nationalism from 1789 onward made it harder for old fashioned conquest to operate quite as directly as before.
Maybe “the West” was ambiguous, but I wrote “the final victors” because they’re the same people who wrote the 1928 Pact. France did take Alsace and Lorraine, though.
so all possible outcomes, according to wikipedia.
We live in a world today in which a statesman isn’t supposed to say that he is going to invade his neighbor and conquer some territory. That’s a big change from the past in which conquest was one of the main jobs of kings. It doesn’t seem all that unreasonable to think of 1928 as when Europeans actually wrote down this change in attitude.
I’d say a few things were going on:
– In the past, conquest didn’t really mean all that much because life didn’t change that much for the bulk of the population under feudalism. They just paid taxes and rents to different rulers, and life went on.
– The rise of democratic thinking meant that the outcomes of wars could be worse for the losing population. If the German people went to all the trouble of conquering the Slavs, they’d need to, say, enslave the Slavs to make all their wartime suffering pay off.
– The development of artificial fertilizer around 1913 lifted the Malthusian ceiling. Nations didn’t need to expand their territory any longer to avoid the threat of starvation because productivity per acre was going up faster than the population. Hitler refused to pay attention to the revolution in farm productivity because he liked the idea of nations fighting to the death to conquer or starve.
I feel that they’re playing some serious games with their numbers. 1816 to 1928 was overall a pretty peaceful period, with a rather large exception near the end. I’m not going to wade through the raw data right now, but I suspect that the vast majority of the conquests were basically European countries seizing colonies. The math simply doesn’t give any other conclusion. They claim 12.8 million square miles were conquered over 1816 to 1928, which is 75% of the area of Asia. Even taking into account Brest-Litovsk, that’s still way more than we can explain by countries conquering each other. Clearly, they were taking land away from other people who might charitably be called countries. By 1928, there was very little land left to take in this manner, and attitudes towards imperialism were changing.
There have been arxiv overlay journals for 20 years, I think. Certainly people were talking about them and edging up to them. Here is an article from 15 years ago about ideas for what journals should be.
From the opioids article:
> It’s a bit amusing that Lopez so cavalierly dismisses prescription opioids for chronic pain and then suggests accupuncture and meditation, which are basically placebo treatments.
This isn’t true of meditation, is it? I thought it was considered a reasonably effective treatment (though I’m not suggesting that it replace opioid medication). It just jumped out at me because he’s all over Lopez for far less dishonest claims (unless I’m mistaken).
Take a look at today’s Google doodle and try to guess the sexual orientation of Gloria E. Anzaldúa:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gloria_E._Anzald%C3%BAa
You don’t always need a supercomputer.
Yeah, she has a masculine face, but so do plenty of heterosexual women.
On a related note, female CEOs, high ranking executives and political leaders seem to invariable have masculine faces.
I’d be interested in examples of women in non-inherited positions of power who have highly feminine/neotenous facial features.
Look at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women In Business list.
“When growing up, Anzaldúa expressed that she felt an “intense sexuality” towards her own father, animals, and even trees.”
If a supercomputer predicted that, I’d be impressed!
Interesting about the type specimen for humans.
Maybe we should update to someone modern. Our nucleotides collect about 130 new mutations per generation, and there’s been a few of those since Linnaeus lived. He’s closer to the chimp/human split, and is less therefore less human than we are.
Re. the AI and gay/straight faces, my guess would be neoteny. Like r/K selection, I think neoteny is a strategy or tendency that’s “more or less” and relative, though you can classify populations and averages as more “x-like” in one or the other direction. Sometimes it pays (in relation to a given relatively constant environment) for the population to tend towards plasticity, curiosity, learning, flexible social patterns, etc., and sometimes it pays for the population to tend towards strict roles, settled hierarchy, stable social patterns. Sometimes it pays for human beings to be more mature (more like fixed, mature apes) and sometimes it pays to be more childlike (questing, curious, scanning, etc.).
I’m fairly convinced that relative neoteny like this is the culprit for the tenacity of the Left/Right distinction (the “ant smell” of liberal vs. conservative) and a whole bunch of other related things (including the psychological traits that are associated with political leanings, as canvassed by the likes of Jonathan Haidt and Jordan Peterson).
The looks aspect of sexual dimorphism seems to be strongly related to neoteny too (females have evolved to look a bit cuter than males, a bit more like human young, so that males will feel protective, especially wrt the extra vulnerability of human females during pregnancy).
And the idea that would wrap all this up in a neat little bow is the Aquatic Ape hypothesis – but I’m well aware that’s not a favoured idea (although I gather that it’s recently gotten a bit more acknowledgement than it did when it was first proposed). I think for the AAT to work, you’d have to tie it in with a population bottleneck, such as has been proposed re. supervolcanos (although again, that’s been doubted a lot). We’d need to have been a fairly fixed savannah ape before the AAT could get to work.
Neoteny may correlate with autism.
People constantly underestimate my age by about 10 years (I’m 51).
Although this might be because I’m still interested in comics and such, dress in jeans and a comic related t-shirt, and a lack of facial expression might have resulted in fewer lines.
My immediate first guess was “(out) gay people tend to be younger because older people are more conservative”, although maybe they controlled for that, IDK.
Dan Simpson has published a pretty interesting takedown of the the gay/straight face recognition paper, in http://andrewgelman.com/2017/09/12/seemed-destruction-done-not-choose-two/
Pattern recognition is the cardinal sin these days.
Anyway, some interesting studies have been done on the accuracy of recognition of gay men by voice. The “sibilant S” sound or “lissssp” (as distinguished from the Mike Tyson-Daffy Duck “lithp”) is common enough to be the bane of choir directors of gay men’s choruses.
Is the site designed to be difficult to read and navigate on purpose, as a sort of a barrier to entry / IQ test ?
I also found it difficult to read, and asked about the small font and gray-on-gray text (actually, an alpha setting of 0.55, making the half transparent). The response cited Google’s material design and general aesthetic preferences.
I guess this is where I inject my lament about Usenet where anybody could simply switch client to get an acceptable presentation (including text-only and braille readers, as well as killfiles, author scoring, offline functionality, notification of unread messages, global replication, global search, wholesale catching up…pretty basic stuff, but mostly unavailable in web forums). But those days are long gone, and usability has been replaced by “user experience” – which as far as I can tell, is pretty much the opposite.
Good websites have customizable theming. CSS makes this very easy.
That’s how HTML was supposed to work. You’d type in [P] Paragraph [/P] and the reader could choose how to display it.
(I can’t use angle brackets here)
Re: Melting Asphalt’s post on advertising, that popped up on the subreddit recently and a marketing academic who posts over there decided to offer his own, academic influenced take on how ads work in response to the post.
https://playdevilsadvocate.wordpress.com/2017/09/11/how-marketing-works/
and the relevant reddit thread: https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/6zfarw/how_marketing_works/
I liked the article on the amazon algorithms, but I really doubt ‘There is no conceivable world in which enough bomb-making equipment is being sold on Amazon to train an algorithm to make this recommendation’ and ‘ For a recommendations algorithm to be suggesting shrapnel to sulfur shoppers implies that thousands or tens of thousands of people are putting these items together in their shopping cart.’
A few years ago I went on holiday with my friends. One of the things we do on holiday is read plays together, and this time we read Top Girls by Caryl Churchill and Marat/Sade by Peter Weiss. This is a group of about 15 friends. By the time half of us had gone to Amazon to buy scripts, Amazon was popping up ‘People who bought Top Girls also bought Marat/Sade’ (and vice versa). I can’t think of any other reason why the algorithms would have learnt these things (maybe there is some English degree where they end up on the syllabus together?) which suggests the algorithm is training on very small data sets for products sold fairly rarely.
It appears to have mostly vanished from the internet now – the Marat/Sade page still mentioned Caryl Chruchill and Top Girls, but only in an omnibus edition. But it was in 2015, I guess things fade away as other people buy stuff.
Anyway, I completely agree that ‘BBC blames terrorists, when it’s more likely to be hobbiests wanting gun power and chemisty explosions’ is a good critisicm of the BBC article. But ‘it is impossible enough terrorists could be doing this to train Amazon’s algorithms’ isn’t – there is very little cost to Amazon to offering weak associations if they’re the best associations it knows about, and this could be based on a handful of people.
This is the baggage of civilization, where individuals take a shortcut to intelligence without having undergone purifying selection to maintain function or excel in other areas. Muscles are expensive, and so are testes and brains; these compete with each other for resources.
Once ensconced in their talky shops and the like, the effeminates select for others of their kind.
We are at the stage every civilization goes through, an effeminate and weakened zeitgeist before collapse
if you ask me, the rot set in with Cro Magnon man.
The chat box in the new lesswrong contains a “gif” option. Promising.
Where the hell are the sequences…
In other news, since I’ve been out of touch, we got any specific traditions for celebrating Petrov Day yet? Playing a round of DefCon? 😉
> Where the hell are the sequences…
I think that’s the Rationality A-Z link at the top of the home page (at least when not logged in).
IDK if we have any yet, but I could see a round of something similar to that politics simulation game with nukes Eliezer attended.
To the extent that the AMA’s statement on DACA is even true, it’s because medical schools would much rather admit less qualified non-Asian minorities over qualified Asians and whites: Blacks with GPAs of 3.2-3.4 and MCATs of 24-26, and Hispanics with GPAs of 3.4-3.6 and MCATs of 27-29, are admitted at the same rate as Asians and whites with GPAs of 3.6-3.8 and MCATs of 30-32.
Aren’t you begging the question? What is the relationship between undergraduate grades or mcat scores and “qualification” for medical school or medicine?
Ok, Cassini can’t do it – but thinking about the whole scenario: Perhaps you could dump a nuclear “ingitor” into a gas supergiant and have it spark a thermonuclear reaction in the hypothesized metallic hydrogen core? Turning the giant into a star?
It’s basically the plot of the 2010: Space odyssey sequel, just with fewer Monoliths.
(The gas giants, as far as my minimal knowledge of astrophysics tells me, are basically sub-critical stars – they just don’t have the mass to ignite a thermonuclear reaction naturally through core pressure. The ignition spark could hypothetically bypass that – though I’m suspecting the reaction then wouldn’t be self-sustaining…?)
This is pretty outside my wheelhouse, but I doubt it. From what little I know, pressure as well as temperature is necessary. Thermonuclear weapons have extensive engineering so the radiation from the fission primary will compress the fusion fuel in the secondary, but I don’t see how hucking a nuclear bomb into a gas giant will duplicate this. You might get some fusion, but I think most of the fuel will be blown away, rather than participate.
(Interesting note of the day: the material that US weapons use to provide this compression is called FOGBANK. The production line was shut down after the last US warheads were completed. When we went to refurbish them early in the 2000s, it turns out that the Department of Energy had forgotten how to make it!)
Yes, but you don’t need to compress anything here. The hydrogen is already compressed to a sub-critical state by the planet’s gravity. The pressure and temperature in the core are insufficient to spontaneously start the reaction (e.g. the Sun had a mass large enough to ignite on its own) but adding extra thermal energy could put it over the top. The issue is: would the reaction gradually dissipate since the pressure is insufficient or is the gap between the pressure necessary to start the ignition and the pressure level required to sustain it large enough to keep it going?
It really seems quite analogous to saying: This pile of wood certainly won’t start burning on its own. But if I pour a bit of gasoline on this log and set it ablaze, is the pile packed tight enough to get the whole thing going just off that?
No. I’d expect starting a gas giant’s core burning would reduce the pressure, not increase it, which kills the reaction. Assuming you could start it at all.
Wait, was this a serious worry? We dumped Galileo into Jupiter with no problem, and ‘Cassini will ignite Saturn’ is on the level of ‘you can make a nuclear bomb with Anfo and Uranium Glass’. Heck, Pu-238 isn’t even fissile, and it’s definitely not in the right configuration to go off. It’s like most people know nothing about nuclear weapons!
I’m pretty sure the pressure would remain generally constant – it’s dictated by the total gravity of the planet. The ignition, if successful, would create a thermal expansion acting against the gravity and pushing the heated plasma outward, but the resulting pressure would, I think, by necessity be a wash (end state: greater volume, identical gravity, identical pressure in the center). But the extra heat energy would facilitate the fusion reaction.
So the question is rather: is there a gas giant of a mass insufficient to spark a spontaneous fusion reaction but sufficient enough to maintain a reaction once it gets going? It seems theoretically possible to me.
But in that case, you now have reduced density, which is also a problem. My understanding of the triple product is that you’d at least potentially have the reaction self-quinch. It’s been a long time since I did fusion physics, and that was all magnetic-confinement, so I’m not sure either way.
No clue. I have no idea how fusion starts in stars.
I think you are exactly right about the need for sufficient density and temperature over time – I guess that is a better formulation of the factual question of: “Would a given gas giant provide that?”
I suspect that such gas giants are theoretically possible, but that in the real world they get ‘set off’ by meteorite impacts (or quite possibly internal tectonic events) rather than floating around indefinitely waiting for intelligent life to kindle them with a nuke. The steady-state rate of fusing in a marginal star is not all that high so I don’t think the really high local temperatures created by a nuclear weapon are relevant, and the total energy is small compared to that of even a modest meteorite impact or earthquake.
Couple of typos:
not sure I understand
There’s an extra space after the quotation mark.
By way of the redoubtable anti-denial essayist Hotwhopper, comes news of Canadian citizen-scientist Andy Skuce’s passing.
Skuce’s final post on his blog Critical Angle: Reflections on the refractory problems of climate and energy addresses multiple medical, moral, economic, and scientific issues that are of central concern to rationalists in general and SSC readers in particular:
In respect to climate change and healthcare issues alike, there have been few SSC-compatible (yet fundamentally anti-Caplan) “steelman” voices more reasoned, reflective, and respectful than Andy Skuse’s. Particular during this month’s cascade of dubiously rational health-care and climate-change fulminations, Skuse’s well-framed end-of-life reflections are commended to all SSC readers.
Airline consumers are idiots who like complaining.
OK, maybe that’s a bit cynical, but the difference between what the traveling public says it wants and does is rather striking. See my series on air travel for more details. (Last post was in OT 84.75.)
Also, it won’t happen. Unless Colombia’s equivalent of the FAA is totally passive (which I suppose it could be), they won’t get regulatory approval. Too many issues with evacuations and crash safety. Also, nobody makes seats for that. I did notice that VivaColombia is owned by the same people who own Ryanair, which is famous for saying things like this to get publicity. So no, this is just an attempt to get free publicity. Nothing will happen.
(Even geekier side-note, O’Leary is wrong about seatbelts. They’re an important safety feature, one of the most important in a crash. Broken bones do not help evacuations, and seatbelts are important to avoid them in survivable crashes.)
Just as a theoretical quibble I do want to point out that under certain circumstances, adding a new choice for consumers can lead to a new equilibrium where some subset of consumers is worse off. If 99% of flyers think standing is great, so that all normal flights end up going that route and sitting flights end up being a special expensive option, then someone who would really rather sit is going to be worse off. Generally speaking such scenarios require a subset of consumers with significantly different preferences than the rest along with structural factors that make the cost of accommodating a small number of consumers with different preferences high. So if (some) ‘consumers are outraged’ it is not necessarily nice to make fun of them for being irrational. We can imagine that there are 6’3″ flyers who really are in a tough spot as consumers if airlines decide to cram the seats a little closer together in economy class, to consider another example that actually happens; of course they have other choices with more leg room, but it’s not as if there is necessarily a continuum of choices and the prices for first class may also not be to their liking.
Similar considerations can also come in to play if someone is part of a consumer pool, for example all the people who dine out in some town, and the preferences of the pool change. If I really like Ethiopian food, but everyone else in town who previously enjoyed it moves away or decides that it’s passe and now they’re going to eat Thai fusion cooking instead, then it’s quite possible that the Ethiopian restaurant will shutter its doors and I personally will be worse off. There are advantages to being part of a consumer pool with preferences that match yours.
Tangentially related to the androgynous facial features thing, during a discussion on the Google memo someone hear or on /r/slatestarcodex mentioned that higher IQ people tend to have more androgynous personalities. Is that actually true and does anybody know of papers on that?
Weird thought, but to me the first thing I saw when I saw the composite gay faces was “jewish.”
TINACBNEIAC – Shouldn’t it be TINACBNIEAC?
Re: Identity Theft: I’d like to share this delicious tidbit, but in prudently double-checking, I can’t find any official reference to form letters actually invalidating your claim. I did find this FTC website that explicitly suggests using form letters and provides form letters for public use.
“Consumers are outraged at the possibility of getting a completely optional extra choice in the comfort vs. price tradeoff.”
Assuming this is sarcasm, I’d like to point out that “completely optional extra choice” is not how these things play out long term. I’d elaborate, but Meditations on Moloch makes the point much better: as soon as you sacrifice a value in favor of efficiency, it’s hard to un-sacrifice that value. Maybe YOU don’t want to fly standing up, but if enough other customers are desperate enough to travel cheaply that they are, and airlines that don’t offer this service start going out of business, pretty soon you might find yourself paying first class fares for the privilege of sitting down.
I don’t think it will actually play out this way, but that’s because of the consumer outrage being mocked here… in a world of free market economists, I’m less certain of how this would end.
Well, it sort of is how things play out. For all that people bemoan the death of comfortable air travel since deregulation, it’s still offered. American calls it Main Cabin Extra. United calls it Economy Plus. JetBlue calls it the A320. But not a lot of people are actually willing to pay for it, because they just want cheap tickets. My series on air travel can be found linked here, and covers this in much more detail.
No, because economics don’t work this way. If the standing seats let them pack people in more tightly, then the ticket prices go down. The airlines will of course charge a premium above current ticket prices for proper seats if standing becomes popular enough, but I doubt it will be that high.
Also, the regulators haven’t approved these seats (incredibly important), and this kind of thing is pretty standard for some low-cost carriers. Make noises about making flying really unpleasant, and then get your name plastered across the headlines, tied to ‘cheap fares’.
So there wasn’t ever a urbanization thing, so much as nobody nowhere was allowed to build anything for a decade, and if I’m going to have to have roommates, I might as well have roommates in cool cities full of high-paying jobs and good infrastructure.
The last time American cities had a building boom was the early 80’s.