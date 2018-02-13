More Testimonials For SSC

[Content note: various slurs and insults]
Last post I thanked some of the people who have contributed to this blog. But once again, it’s time to honor some of the most important contributors: the many people who give valuable feedback on everything I write. Here’s a short sample of some of…most interesting. I’m avoiding names and links to avoid pile-ons. Some slightly edited for readability.
“A cowardly autistic cuckolded deviant Jew who uses his IQ to rationalize away wisdom”
“He’s part of the self-declared ‘Rationalish Community’. Imagine the ridiculous level of self-regard implied by that. Picture cb2 with a graduate degree. Scott Alexander, if brevity is the soul of wit, you’re a witless soulsucking fuck.”
“Dude sounds like a crackpot. Blaming Republicans for everything and hailing liberals for… well, that part isn’t clear exactly. Thanks for helping me find something to add to my “never read” collection.”
“The men tweeting about how bad the women’s march is are also the guys who didn’t get invited to parties + blamed it on feminism…I know a few men who make this seem like actual fact. Like that guy from Slate Star Codex.”
“I don’t know what I was expecting from a jew quack but I suppose reasonable fits the description.”
“Ross Douthat somehow manages to recommend a person with a theology less plausible than Catholicism”
“I refuse to read Slate Star Codex anymore. It has become the epitome of IYI (Intellectual Yet Idiot) “pragmatic”(i.e. spineless) centrism.”
“He wants his readers to adopt a strategy of misogynist sabotage.”
“Slate Star Codex is THE definition of ‘autism spiral into infertility and death'”
“Scott Alexander is a LessWrong cultist. He has ALWAYS been a tremendous asshole who thinks he’s Mister Fucking Spock.”
“Slate Star Codex is to cognitive dissonance what Goddard was to rocketry.”
“I used to really enjoy Slate Star Codex before joining the dark side, now I find the blog almost insufferably autistic.”
“Laughing my ass off as Slate Star Codex’s “The Anti-Reactionary FAQ” figuratively burns in the fires of Berkeley.”
“I’ve started to be bothered by clothes tags a little bit lately. I blame SSC for putting this idea in my head”
“Slate Star Codex was always a shill, but this was craven even for him”
“He *literally* thinks that humans are horses”
“This is entirely reductive statement from me but I think that in an important sense SSC is just the Scott Alexander ego inflation program. Some of the best blogs can function this way. However a reasonable about the disingenuous use of his explicitly stated preferences for objectivity and the unstated outcomes of his blog can be made. Is Scott a scientist promoting a radical new social program or perhaps he is interested in the cult of personality and trapping of psychiatric performance?”
“Sexist asses: It’s not us, females just genetically hate liberty.”
“You asexual twerp”
“Fucking tech-libertarian cockroaches everywhere preaching total derp. Deeply disappointing.”
“I see you reduced to making excuses for a career criminal [Hillary Clinton] because you’re afraid of change. I expected more from you, Scott. I expected you to remember hope. I never expected the Dark would take you. Enjoy this. The thousands of comments, the last remarks from departing readers. It will never be the same.”
“Honestly, every time I read Scott, I am super conflicted. I have never found a writer whom I agree with so consistently while finding their personality, as expressed through their writing, so intolerable. I always feel like I want to shout, “You’re exactly correct! Now the shut the fuck up!” and pop him one in the mouth.”
“Go figure, Slate Star Codex blog readers are politically *and* literally, a bunch of phags. Look @ weightlifting data [on the survey]; found the problem.”
“Scott isn’t really dogmatic about anything besides niceness, honesty, puns, and growth mindset.”
“Scott Alexander over at the popular blog Slate Star Codex is an interesting case study in classical liberalism; nowhere else will you find someone who better exemplifies the phenomenon of skirting within microns of the event horizon of Getting It before screaming ‘Nooooo’ and zooming off in some other direction; nor will you find many who choose a crazier direction in which to flee.”
“Basically imagine a guy drinking Soylent and having a flamewar about how in the future they will too be able to unfreeze his head and you’ve got a basic idea of the ideology at play here.”
“So we come to answering the question I asked at the beginning: What is it that allows men like Scott Alexander, men of some intelligence and sensitivity, to get so close to understanding, and fail so miserably, over and over? We can find the answer here at the end of his piece: we see that he stumbled, baffled, like a giraffe with a head injury loose in Manhattan, through the entire book, then through an entire long review, without comprehending its basic point.”
“Slate Star Codex: if you’re a man who is involved in tech and not interested in any legitimate philosophical or sociological inquiry, we’ve got you covered”
“He is riddled with all kinds of spooks and leftist ideology and it shows in his commentariat. This also doesn’t bode well for psychiatry if someone as emotionally weak as Alexander is allowed to become a psychiatrist.”
“The Slate Star Codex guy is a living fable against the idea that u can solve problems with pure tedious reason instead of ever reading a book”
“it’s basically one of the hubs for autistic people really into Bayesianism, so like half the posters could either transition or become Nazis. or both idk”
“Hey man I took your survey it made me feel all weird and insecure about my gender identity thanks a lot!”
“Anyway, I don’t mean to pick on Alexander, whose heart is in the right place, but he is a walking, talking, male prophylactic. If I absolutely did not want any grandchildren (say, high risk of insanity in the bloodline) I’d have Alexander teach my sons the birds & bees. He is a weirdo autistic who has no understanding of normal women based on the few writings on sexual politics of his I’ve read, which are filled with the usual libertard lonely-boy pablum about the awfulness of “slut shaming” in our society, and how if we could just get rid of that and any sort of gender roles and treat everyone the same, we’d be living in a flippin’ sexual Nirvana where our genitals would be as happily interoperable as any pair of USB ports. (Alexander, IIRC, is in a relationship a technically female but maybe not womyn-aligned webcam star with whom he may or may not actually be bumping uglies)”
“To be fair to Alexander, the million leaked credit cards #’s from ASHLEY MADISON from men who really think there any normal women out there trolling for one-off sex on the Internet shows the cluelessness out there is pretty broad.”
“Since people are sharing around a Slate Star Codex article let’s have a reminder that he’s a moral cripple”
“$500 Reward. Seeking the testimony of victims of Scott Alexander, human rights abuser. I am also willing to pay for the stories of the victims of any other ‘prominent’ ‘internet famous’ psychiatrists/human rights abusers.”
“I hate to go ad hom, but i can’t think of anyone who would benefit more from TRT and getting laid on the reg.”
“After reading Scott’s article to a friend of mine, he decided to get “Border Reaver” tattooed on his neck”
“So basically he’s an athiest jewish kikeiatrist named Schlomo Schlomovich who mingles with the social elite while still being afraid of antifa? I couldn’t have strung together that many ridiculous stereotypes at once if I tried honestly. This is fucking hilarious.”
“Discovering Scott Aaronson is way into Slate Star Codex is like finding spiders in my favorite flavor of ice cream. Slate Star Codex is ‘Well, actually…’ personified, with a dusting of evil. But mostly it bugs me that it passes for good writing.”
“id like to fight the guy who runs slate star codex, he’s a smarmy faggot”
“Why do people I otherwise like keep insisting to me that slate star codex is good”
“[Slate Star Codex] split off from Less Wrong because even massive faggots sometimes have standards. His clique don’t exactly get along with Yudkowsky and will point out that he’s basically running a cult. Nonetheless, Scott’s still a huge fag and sucks Eliezer’s dick when it comes to rationalism and his fucking gay “Sequences”, which he and his commenters will tell you to read as if it’s the fucking gospel.”
“Slate Star Codex, an extremely verbose blog that I have complicated feelings about.”
“YouTube Skeptics, Slate Star Codex rationalists, Stefan Molyneux and Ayn Rand all ruined “rationality” and ‘logic’ for me. Must be a horseshoe theory conspiracy of sorts.”
“The disturbing thing is that they’re all aware of the criticisms people level at them for their autism, but no matter how many times they’re inundated by people telling them they’re being inhuman spergs, they’re just like ‘Hmm…am I out of touch? No…it’s the normal people who are wrong.'”
“*making racist laser gun noises* computer, engage Near Mode and navigate me to slate star codex please”
“‘Bigoted shits’ is basically the Slate Star Codex demographic”
“[Scott] wants the SJWs to take over. He wants you to dawdle around appealing to ‘reason’ until the Commies have indoctrinated enough of the youth to allow PC Culture to permeate all things.”
“It’s cool to watch the slate star codex guy inch closer and closer to actually knowing something while his comment sections get stupider and stupider”
“Is it just me, or is the guy who runs slate star codex kind of a wanker?”
“But this is… just incredible. I read this SSC article last night, and my jaw dropped. What was I missing? How could Scott Alexander be so fucking stupid? I spent all day with a slow burning anger in my belly. This pure nonsense, from the “Red Tribe vs. Blue Tribe” guy, in the same week as McConnell holding millions of children hostage so he doesn’t accidentally upset the avowed racists over in the House, not to mention Stormy Daniels, McCabe’s loyalty test, Trump trying to fire Mueller, and all the other usual shit that I already forgot all coming to light? And you choose now—January 24, 2018 and not November 9, 2016—to equate George Soros and the Koch brothers not once but twice in an overlong Tumblr note that amounts to saying, “huh I just realized maybe I’m missing something but I still think all politically active people are retarded”? Have you read the news once in the last year, or do you just get summaries from the same place as your political theories—random fucking commenters on your blog? Or was I mistaken this whole time thinking that Scott both lived in America and wanted the world to get better not worse? Because this post would make way more sense if his political climate was actually recess on the fucking playground of a quarantined elementary school for experimental Nazi test tube babies in a bubble on the dark side of the fucking moon.”
“nobody has ever read a slate star codex article to the end”
Hmm, so are you far too liberal or far too conservative? The world may never know.
I actually had to laugh at this… it’s pretty much the standard string of people offended by someone not sharing their opinion, except “their opinion” seems to be a random sample of all possible opinions.
Sounds like a good sign to me!
Agreed. There is no blog worth reading that doesn’t have this pattern of ‘praise’
Don’t forget that he is also too libertarian and a racist, sexist SJW.
The one about Goddard was quite clever.
Reminds me of the hate mail commonly received by the never-Trump right–a mix of antisemitism, red pill anti-SJW, and SJW anti-right nonsense. Megan McArdle, Jonah Goldberg, and Ben Shapiro all get very similar hate mail, though without the specific anti-rationalist stuff.
Well, SOMEONE is wrong. Maybe we can determine your true political identity if you let us know which one hurt the worst.
I was in the last one of these 😀 given that I was manic, on a sleep deprivation bender, and probably playing with either ritalin or benadryl when I wrote it (shhh, bby, nootropics are ok), I think the reward testimonial is…weird?
Scott reminds me of some of my favorite creators. Bafflingly, maddeningly flawed, clearly using writing as a form of therapy. Like Steven Moffat, or Aleister Crowley, or Philip K Dick, or…me. Except I hope I miss the point far less and wank over my insecurities far less than Moffat, at least. This is a compliment, make no mistake. it will be telling to see what parts of it are selectively printed next year.
In terms of actual testimonials: I won a $200 bet from Scott in the throes of said manic phase. I believed Trump would win the election, my bottom line heuristic being that eight years of D always leads to the next president being R. Was it more than that? Yes. But that was so easy everyone was trying to be too smart to miss it, even Nate Silver. So I am not only better at predicting things far closer to X-risks, but I am probably the only person to have, in a sense, monetized the Stop Crying Wolf article.
So a psychiatrist and rationalist centrist gets beat in an intellectual pissing contest started by a verifiably, self-admittedly psychotic escaped mental patient using half his brain and half his effort on the subject of his own blog. I suppose I could rest my case, but…
Scott has mentioned a wish to do adversarial collaborations. I am sure he is the epitome of masculine courage and psychiatric ethics. Perhaps I could find an MMA gym willing to host us?
No one cares about your babble tho.
My babble caused Scott…somebody, the paypal was different…to transfer $200 to my account. So I think you are probably a minority here.
Interestingly enough that sort of comment would get you banned from the reddit. Which is rapidly JBP-ifying.
JBP? Whats that? Also I think your babble is interesting, so stick around I guess. 😛
Jordan B Peterson. A lot of these young men are really so insecure because they believe they have no idea how to act in public. It’s a lie, and they’re telling it to themselves. You ever been outside? No one has a damn idea how to act in public. So he has the salt and pepper and a decent shirt thing going on, and he softly barks “Clean your room! be assertive! play less WoW!” and they’re like “daddy ha– wait, I mean, excellent advice sir!”
And so people who have the idea that empathy is calculated rather than felt are looking up to a psychiatrist who believes that sincerely (it’s both, what’s my copay?) lol…and it’s turning into “how do I meet women, how do I deal with delusions of grandeur, why am I not as rich and happy and laid as Yud (pbuh) clearly is?” over there, almost every thread for a week it was. And it’s screwed up.
The advice I would give these men is simple: you are 18, you are paying rent. You have a part time job, you can do better, but for now you will be okay. Go downstairs. Say nothing. Haul off, punch your father in the face. Go for a KO or a knockdown if possible. Congratulations, you have now taken initiative, however stupid and ill-advised. Your ships are burned, but you are a man, whatever the hell that is. Figure it out from here, good luck, have fun.
I am actually half serious about this. There are experts everywhere, and they are all either Claudius or Polonius. These blogs are Hamlet. Nuke Denmark, become Conan, it fucking stinketh. No one knows anything, and learning that before you turn 30 would show me up.
Oh, and the point I’m making is that my psychotic idiot blather beliefs PAY RENT. L2LW. Gah.
OK I’m interested now. If you punch your father in the face where’s the insurance money gonna come from?
I have no idea. I’m not your dad.
So in general you recommend burning bridges in order to assert your sense of self or masculinity, even when the cost means leaving yourself potentially weaker? Or I guess its more like forcing self reliance is the best path?
When people are seeking advice on how to be a complete person from a psychiatrist who yearly airs his insecurities in the form of anonymous writings left by trolls, I tend to consider recommending the sort of thing that men who are already baked would rightly reject.
I don’t always recommend it. But when I do, there’s some dipshit saying “marry her while you still can” and another saying “join the army”, but I’m the irresponsible lunatic.
Life advice for distraught young men from a Ph.D. clinical psychologist who’s spent three decades coming up with life strategies for how responsible people should act in the world or from a verifiably, self-admittedly psychotic escaped mental patient…
Flip a coin, I guess?
playing with either ritalin or benadryl when I wrote it (shhh, bby, nootropics are ok)
Ritalin is a nootropic now? And “playing” with stuff is a great way to end up with it playing with you. (Jaundiced adult shakes head at yet another young idiot who thinks they are the first one to discover rule and taboo-breaking, drugs are fun – in the initial stages at least – and no there will never be consequences, don’t you know I am immortal and invulnerable, I’m young!)
Scott reminds me of some of my favorite creators. Bafflingly, maddeningly flawed, clearly using writing as a form of therapy. Like Steven Moffat, or Aleister Crowley, or Philip K Dick, or…me.
Hey! Comparing anyone to Moffat is not a compliment!
Go home, go to sleep, sober up, drink some tea or other means of getting hydrated, and calm down junior, watching all this running around on a sugar high is wearing on us old ‘uns.
I’m thirty lol. Half that was sarcastic or tongue in cheek. Here’s a tip: you want to convincingly pass for older and condescendingly-lovable-grump or whatever, you need to throw a (fuck) *G* (pretend a * is an angle bracket) in there somewhere, or perhaps an *EG* if you want to look humorless and tryhard, or a *VBEG* if you’re just a Canadian Soccer Mom on Ritalin. :p
final edit: or maybe you didn’t because the markup on this is godawful and the reason I drink now
And HPMOR is a simulation of a nootropic that runs in basiliskspace, or whatever the kids are smoking these days.
Wow.
Can we ban this “AwesomeJon” person? Their shtick is tired and unfunny, and they’re adding nothing of use to the comments. (In other words: They aren’t nice, they aren’t telling anything I recognize as truth, and they certainly aren’t necessary. I’d use the report function, but it’s always been broken for me.)
I’m thirty lol.
Still junior to my cranky crone self 🙂
And while I am a grump, I am certainly not lovable. Also not Canadian, a mom (soccer or otherwise) or on Ritalin, but keep trying, you may hit something if you fling enough word salad around!
Remember that if you guess something won’t happen with an 80% probability, you will be wrong 20% of the time. Trump winning is consistent with Trump being unlikely to win.
Making bets during a psychotic episode isn’t a reliable way to make money, which is what really counts.
Why the surprise? Even the best informed can get it wrong sometimes, even a broken clock is right twice a day, and even the biggest m0r0n can eventually get a lucky hunch. This is all specially true in those cases where nobody has much info, or when the amount of info is overwhelming and half of the content is false anyways (like elections).
You got the upper hand once; fine. Maybe you were right, but maybe you were just lucky. Somehow you believe this means your opponent is a worse predictor than you in every other instance?
Try the following: bet against Scott everytime on what you call “the subject of his own blog”, and see how many times you win. If this sounds too much (as you may agree with Scott sometimes), then bet against him everytime you disagree. If you keep winning, you may be onto something; otherwise, sorry, your one victory is just part of the background noise.
It’s true that that I hain’t been reading SSC for that long, but I don’t see where all the references to autism are coming from. I guess I’ll have to read more carefully….
It's saying that the people who disagree with you think weirdly and should be discounted, I guess.
It seems to be coming mostly from the red-pill right here, but I actually expected it more from the feminist left. (Of course, a social-justice activist should know better than to use an imputed congenital mental illness as an insult, but social-justice activists do a lot of things that they should know better than, especially on the Internet, and I've seen them do this thing too often.)
I was surprised it was so consistently right wing with so little SJW.
Some of them I find genuinely difficult to identify what side of the scale they are on; it’s the general “wahhh, he says stuff I don’t like!” without identifying what they do like so it could equally be from a very right-wing or very left-wing offended person.
Left wing criticism of SSC is rarely so deliciously-written as to get featured here. Most of them have just stopped engaging with anything LW completely, although the Mistake vs. Conflict Theory post got a few more ruffled feathers than usual.
Yeah, the profoundly ignorant characterization of Marxism ruffled *my* feathers, and I'm not even a Marxist! But Marxist insults are too long-winded and/or jargony, so nothing interesting came of that.
It’s like a Markov Chain of offended Tumblr.
While both the feminist left and the redpill right are generally aware that it is offensive to call people autistic as an insult, only one of those groups positively revels in being gratuitously offensive for no reason.
Indeed, but I wasn't expecting that particular insult. But now that they've thought of it, sure, they'll use it. Whereas the other side should eventually learn better. So in conclusion, I probably shouldn't have been so surprised.
only one of those groups positively revels in being gratuitously offensive for no reason
So what do the redpill right do?
Ozy, I’ve seen a few too many feminist left persons wallowing in calling opponents (perceived or actual) all the names under the sun to think there’s much of a difference along the lines of “yes, but the other guys like doing this, our guys only do it because, um, some reason?”
(Congratulations on the new arrival!)
A while back in a community I’m part of we had a member who would basically adopt every crusade The Guardian newspaper adopted. Lets call her J.
J started ranting on the mailing list about how utterly unacceptable “cunt” is as an insult (that weeks guardian crusade) and that [person she hated] using “cunt” as an insult was baaaasically the entire reason the community had <50% female represenation.
until someone came back with "your position might be more credible if you'd not called Bill [another person she hated] a cunt 17 times on the public IRC last night."
Because for the majority it's not really about moral principles, it's just another stick to beat people they hate with.
Someone who spent all yesterday complaining how calling anything "stupid" is ableist because trump called something stupid… will happily turn around tomorrow and call the guy they're arguing with a "stupid fucking retarded faggot" without the slightest hint of shame.
Because they're only invested in it to the point that they can use it as a club.
A well known professor and author of a recent book that was highly praised by the mainstream media recently implied that libertarians are all just a bunch of confused autistics.
It’s not exactly a mental illness and I didn’t read the autistic references as derogatory though the notes themselves were. Maybe I tend to read things too much how I want to perceive them, who knows 🤔
I think autistics do relate to the world differently and it’s my impression as well that this blog’s audience is heavily composed of those on the spectrum.
I’m interested in how Scott Alexander views the label though. Not just whether it has merit for himself but whether he thinks it’s a useful categorization.
I would add that I’m pretty sure I was raised by an aspergers mother and it messed me up pretty badly. So I’m kind of emotionally invested in the label.
I almost wrote ‘mental condition’ instead of ‘mental illness’, but I decided that I was going for a more mainstream view. (I find the while concept of mental illness rather suspect, although I can see why our culture needs it.)
I agree that the boundaries of what is and isn’t “sick” are very socially constructed but I’ve found that labels can also be very useful in guiding self reflection by articulating specific behaviors and possible causes that often go unnoticed by a person themselves.. In this sense we are like fish who ask “what is water?” until someone defines water and draws our attention to it.
For example, I used to think (and was told) I have borderline personality disorder (BPD). My analytical brain wanted to understand myself better so I read a lot about this condition which re-shaped the way I viewed my behaviors (the meanings I gave them, the feelings I felt afterwards) and helped me take control of my new behaviors. I have since concluded that BPD isn’t actually an accurate description of me – but it was so damn helpful in making my life better.
Sorry – I like talking about myself it seems 😊
@ajar:
A label can certainly be useful, but it can be useful whether it's a label for a ‘condition’ or for an ‘illness’. The DSM has the habit of not counting something as a mental illness unless it causes impairment in function or distress, and this is sensible when it comes to saying that something should be treated or cured, but it also means that you sometimes don't get a label even when one would still be helpful.
seek and ye shall find
I wasn't seeking; as I said, I've seen plenty of it elsewhere already!
Autism as metonymy for nonconformance to social norms is probably more insulting for the (traditionalistic, pro established social order) right than the (social norms questioning) left.
This is uncharitable. As someone who is actually diagnosed with a milder case of it, I think it largely means not instinctively “getting” human behavior and instead having a rationalistic analysis of it as if one would explain the behavior of a different species. When we do this, we sound like not entirely human when talking about human behavior as something observed from a distance and not just felt inside you and people you instinctively-empathically “get”.
I would much prefer to not be (mildly) autistic. But on the other hand, only (at least mildly) autistic people are capable of observing and describing human behavior as something akin to a science and it is probably useful, because 1) even most neurotypicals will not “get” all aspects of it 2) further predictive theories can be built on top that that will actually outpace intuition at some point. The classic case is marketing psychology.
If I understand it properly, when it comes from feminist-left it largely means the lack of compassionate empathy. That someone slightly autistic may not “get” that “kill all white men” is not to be meant literally, but just venting. When it comes from the red-pilled right, it largely means not “getting” that behind a facade of egalitarianism people are actually pretty comfortable living in hierarchies and mostly they want to be high status or power, not equal status or power, and egalitarianism is not much more than propaganda. So they say autistic people tend to believe what other people say too much and take them too seriously.
That actually seems like a very good analysis!
This is accurate, IMO, and I’d like to add some stuff to it:
The use of “autistic” as a slur (likely on the rise because “nerd” isn’t the insult it used to be) serves to pathologize a kind of mindset one looks down on, like you said: taking things literally, being explicit and detailed, relying less on intuition when interpreting the behavior of others etc. – i.e. the sort of thing that’s called autism when it gets extreme enough to cause serious problems.
The implication is that this behavior is just the result of a deficiency (some ability is just not there) and in no part because of different values or insights.
Some reasons why this criticism (well, the implied criticism behind the insult…) is bad:
*Because of cognitive biases, signaling, hidden motives, hypocrisy, post-hoc rationalizations and everything in that idea cluster, reyling on only our intuitive faculties to comprehend our own and others’ behaviors (especially people you don’t know) is a seriously bad idea. Explicit reasoning isn’t a substitute just for those who lack better ways, it’s an indispensible complement.
*Holding people to (unrealistic?) standards for rationality and consistency isn’t the same thing as not understanding how they really work. Of course people are hypocrites to some extent and don’t mean what they say, but expecting them not to act like that is a way to get better behavior out of them. It upholds important social norms.
*Our intuition’s ability to understand others is seriously overrated. It simply does not work very well in a modern society, as contemporary politics and online culture shows (and, maybe, the more exclusively you rely on it the less you notice its flaws because you don’t calibrate well). Normal people misunderstand each other grievously all the freaking time, IRL and especially online. It takes explicit knowledge of things like typical mind bias, outgroup homogeneity bias, rounding off to the nearest cliché, the curse of knowledge and the transaprency illusion etc, etc, to be able to communicate about abstract and/or complex topics well.
*Refusing to conform to certain social norms is often because of intentional defiance rather than ignorance (but the two aren’t entirely independent).
*Empathy doesn’t scale well and can’t deal with far-reaching, complex or abstract decisions on its own.
I think as a trait mild autism and aspergers could have evolutionary advantages and some contemporary advantages in creative and focused applications. I find the label meaningful because I see the major problem of autism not as the social awkwardness or overly rational approach, but a form of blindness to other peoples mental/emotional worlds that can be very detrimental to a person who is in a dependent relationship with the autistic person and does not have autism (a partner or child). This is the aspect of autism that is often ignored by those who are anti-label and pro-“this is just a form of unique”… I think recognizing that one has autism can make one aware of their gaps and thus more able to learn adaptations that assist the well-being of those close people in their lives…
I never catch ‘the the’, but find ‘that that’ borderline annoying. Good job making me notice.
The word “autistic” has replaced the word “pedantic” in common parlance. It no longer refers to the medical condition.
I have a personal theory that the Internet, by its very form, pushes people towards acting like autistic people act. So the word might be broadly used for a reason – everyone really is acting more and more autistic.
In a medium without body language or facial expression being readily available, where people have to put /s to denote sarcasm?
makes sense.
That’s the short of it, yes. A thousand thousand distinct facts presented with mercyless crystal clarity, all without access to the wider context that might soften them? Sounds like both autism and the Internet to me. :/
If a criticism is that SSC people can’t model typical human beings very well, using the term “autism” may be more meaningful than using a random epithet. It still may not be correct, but it isn’t content-free either.
I think the other replies are missing the fact that Scott actually talks about autism-type things quite a lot. See the “bothered by shirt tags” comment, too – hypersensitivity to minor touch irritations is a classic autism-spectrum symptom. Scott is on record as experiencing that himself and I have to imagine that the comments quoted here were at least partially referencing that.
These are great but did you change the wording on them?
Google searches for some of the better ones (in quotes) don’t yield hits.
EDIT – ah, they’re edited. That’s pretty weak – like a plea for the comments to leap to the author’s defense without the ability to read the full context of the quotes. Very hug-box behavior.
There’s a very good reason that he didn’t simply provide links and I wouldn’t be surprised if he changed the wording on every single one to prevent exactly what you tried.
If you really want to find a big pile of Scott haters, a large fraction of those probably originated from sneerclub on reddit. (You know you’ve made it on the internet when you have your own hate club)
Believe me, the bar for that is set very low.
you rang?
Seriously – this is a terrible post.
It’s like a links post minus the links. “Oooh, look at all this tantalizingly great writing – sucker! Not going to tell you where to find it!”
The last time we got one of these posts I got to learn about a bunch of sites that I now read regularly.
Right? “names have been changed to protect the innocent! so have words! but they all hate me, and I swear I remember the gist of it!”
Motherfucker, I put work into reaming an idiot a new ass!
It seems like bad form for someone with as large a platform as Scott to make it easy for his fans to harass people who insult him, even if those people are vile. (Certainly, most SSC readers won’t harass anyone– but with as many readers as Scott has, even a very small percentage of harassers can overwhelm the authors of a small blog.)
“Slate Star Codex, an extremely verbose blog that I have complicated feelings about.”
Same.
Agreed. High praise if I’ve ever heard one.
Agreed, That one made me laugh out loud.
I concur.
Could we make a headline out of it? Sounds like great advertisement.
+1
Completely related: I’d love to know if US-based SSC readers disproportionately own pressure cookers relative to the US average.
How am I supposed to can things without a pressure cooker?
Relaxed
Personally I’m a yes vote. Throw in a sous vide machine, a thermomix, induction stovetop, salt shaker of MSG, and unhealthy obsession with Nathan Myhrvold. That completes my fulfillment of the stereotypical “tech nerd cooks dinner”.
I suspect that it’d be higher than American average, but not an awful lot more than the Reddit average.
Same for bidets.
I do dig my pressure cooker. Interested in getting a sous-vide set-up. This year’s goal is actually some indoor seed growing, though….
You can pry my gas stovetop from my cold dead hands.
I have an Instapot, but only because my mom bought it for me, and I’m pretty sure SSC’s not her kind of thing. So far I’ve mostly used it to make lentils (which cook just fine on the stovetop but I guess its nice that the pressure cooker speeds it up?)
Excellent choice of ending.
I didn't read the ending, because I couldn't get through the long comment just before it. I hope that's OK!
Working as intended
“Scott isn’t really dogmatic about anything besides niceness, honesty, puns, and growth mindset.”
Is this even an insult, or am I so steeped in Scott Kool-Aid that my perception of “normal” is beyond saving?
Puns. It's an insult.
The joke is that you could read “dogmatic about” as “dogged in his pursuit of,” which isn’t generally an insult. You should read the first three that way and you could read the fourth, but you should also read it as dogmatic in his criticism of growth mindset research, which is an insult.
It was only intended as a gentle ribbing!
I wrote that on my reddit account (along with a recommendation to check out the blog), so I’m pretty sure/hoping Scott just took it as funny and not serious criticism.
I read that and went ‘… wait, this shouldn’t be on this list, should it?’. It doesn’t come across as hostile to me at all.
Would be a great blog tagline.
IMHO, great but less funny than last time. I think these would be better if you included less people that were confused or disappointed and more that were enraged or pleased (for the wrong reasons). I still chuckle to “beautiful reactionary butterfly” from the last one on occasion.
My favorite assessment is still this one:
Beep, boop.
I haven’t watched much Star Trek — are Vulcans passionate about prevalence of paperclips? 😛
tag urself, i’m the clothes tags guy
I’m every instance of “autism”. I’m also the racist laser gun noises.
I’m the horse.
We are all horses.
Wait, you are not a gorilla?
I thought you were a person. Are people horses?
Neigh all.
What’s a cb2 ? I usually try to stay up on the latest insults, but this one eludes me 🙁
Probably a robot: http://knowyourmeme.com/photos/930051-robots-and-artificial-intelligences
As an /r/drama aficionado, it sounds very much like someone from the /r/drama subreddit referring to /r/circlebroke2.
Hopefully much more so, because the current state of USB ports is a total mess.
I still don’t think tracking these is a good idea.
It’s funny how so much of this is not only completely true, but the reasons I enjoy reading this blog!
> “He *literally* thinks that humans are horses”
wut?
“He *literally* thinks that humans are horses”
The only sense I could make out of that one was referencing Jonathan Swift, Gulliver’s Travels, and the Houyhnhnms, but I may be doing that person too much credit.
IIRC this was after http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/02/06/notes-from-the-asilomar-conference-on-beneficial-ai/ compared technological unemployment for humans with technological unemployment for horses.
So, this is one of those cases where the word “literally” is not literal. Heh.
So it’s “he literally used a metaphor”?
(I could have sworn we discussed, or mentioned, or alluded to something about Houyhnhnms on here before, but maybe it’s my ancient and confused memory leading me astray!)
Yeah this one was a particularly startling assertion.
I know that literal is used a synonym for figurative, but it still hurts my brain.
He’s just trying to one-up Peterson. “So you’re saying women are lobsters who should be boiled in pots?”
“it’s basically one of the hubs for autistic people really into Bayesianism, so like half the posters could either transition or become Nazis. or both idk”
So both transsexuals and the Nazis were drawn from the subset of autistic people really into Bayesianism?
I’ve been reading the wrong sociologists…
Just because all autistics into Bayesianism are latent nazis or transsexuals doesn’t mean all transsexuals or nazis were autistics into Bayesianism.
Which, come on. That’s really basic Bayes. … Oh no. Guess I have to be a girl now.
weirdly that does seem to sorta describe some of the darksiders.
But then they include a neo-nazi-friendly, racist, gay, jewish guy who’s married to a black guy so weird overlaps seem par for the course.
I’m kinda curious which book review the “giraffe with a head injury in Manhattan” comment was referring to.
Manufacturing Consent
FYI I for some reason thought the source of that quote might be worth reading. I chased it down, it wasn’t.
> “Slate Star Codex is to cognitive dissonance what Goddard was to rocketry.”
Wow, so Robert H. Goddard, who I’d never heard about, is also considered the father of rocket science, the same title Ciolkovskij holds? You were right, Scott, it is possible to learn something from reading the troll responses.
Update: it turns out you could learn about Goddard from a non-troll comment though: http://slatestarcodex.com/2016/04/28/why-were-early-psychedelicists-so-weird/#comment-352688
Wow, so Robert H. Goddard, who I’d never heard about, is also considered the father of rocket science, the same title Ciolkovskij holds?
Goddard for the West, because who ever heard about or cares about the Eastern Europeans, and the Nazi connections of von Braun are slightly embarrassing. I only heard of Goddard by reading American sources as a child (how a door-to-door salesman representing the World Book Encyclopedia ended up in rural Ireland is something I can’t quite figure out, but he successfully sold a set of these to my parents) 🙂
Everything you need to know about rockets in a 4.5 minutes song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lArXlincfNA
Sometimes you write something really long just to use that perfect ending.
Nothing from Objectivists? Nothing about “whim worshipping” or “the prior certainty of consciousness”?
You’re pissing off the right people, Scott. I can’t think of a more laudatory collection of insults and attacks.
Scott doesn’t claim these attacks are representative. It could be he’s pissing off 95% the wrong people, 5% the right people, and he’s cherrypicking.
If the “Soros is not the same as the Evil Brothers!” bitch (gender-neutral term of opprobrium here, let me hasten to add: however they identify, they are a lil’ bitch) wants to fight me, go right ahead; the guy through his foundation is interfering in the internal affairs of my country (giving donations to the pro-abortion side in our ongoing debate to repeal the Eighth Amendment) and I don’t like it any more than Lil’ Bitch would like if I started trying to get their local laws changed because I didn’t agree with them.
“‘Bigoted shits’ is basically the Slate Star Codex demographic”
A true description, as you may see from the foregoing 🙂
eh, American evangelicals have been pulling the same crap for years feeding money to Youth Defense.
(the group famous for going to pro-choice protests with their own strawman-signs, posing as protestors and then publishing the photos claiming them to be shots of actual protestors)
https://www.theatlantic.com/sexes/archive/2013/01/why-american-pro-life-dollars-are-pouring-into-ireland/266981/
Oh yeah, but in this case (and others) I think what’s sauce for the goose should be sauce for the gander. I see a lot of comment disapproving of all the (alleged) vast Conservative Christian American money/talking points going to Irish groups and being imported into the debate, but nothing about groups like the Soros Foundation which promotes reproductive rights worldwide giving money to the other side.
So if foreign influence is unwanted, it doesn’t matter if it’s “but we agree with this guy” or not, it all should be identified and either “you can’t use this money, you have to give it back” or “okay, we’re going to rewrite the law on this”. And why the hell is Amnesty Ireland sticking its oar in? Abortion is now a sacred and inviolable human right, forget all about the work on political prisoners and against torture?
Speaking from the Catholic side:
Ross Douthat somehow manages to recommend a person with a theology less plausible than Catholicism
😀
You appear to annoy people from all political directions. In this day and age, I’d consider that high praise.
I’m seeing a lot of people congratulating Scott with comments of the form “you’re pissing off both sides, you must be doing something right”. I’m here to remind y’all that the conclusion does not follow from the premise. There’s nothing remarkable, useful, or valuable in pissing off both sides. (I’m not unsympathetic, mind you; much as I disagree with Scott on, well, basically everything, I know that verbal aggression hurts, and that the congratulations are a nod of support, and support is valuable; still, this is a rationalist blog, so let’s keep things rational; there are other ways to express emotional support than with incorrect syllogisms).
Suppose there are two sides to a debate, A and B. First, consider the case where one of them is correct (say, A). Then to piss off both sides clearly means you’re wrong; you’ve just created a new, incorrect, side C. (This happens all the time.)
Suppose that A and B are both wrong, but not equally wrong. A is closer to the truth. Pissing off both sides equally means you’re too much of a B-ist. Were you correct, you’d be annoying B-ists a lot and A-ists just a little.
Suppose that A and B are both completely, utterly wrong. It still does not follow that your new position C is right. Pissing off A and B would be a necessary condition to being right, but not a sufficient one. There is a very large number of incorrect positions other than A and B; given human creativity, the number is probably infinite, and the predictive power of “you’re pissing off both A and B” is infinitely small.
Is pissing off A and B at least an impressive feat of rhetoric? No. It’s super easy to piss off a lot of people; you just have to do things that violate all of their values (like the Discordian’s hot dog on a Friday). Even Donald Trump managed to piss off both sides of his culture. It would be much harder to: prove which side is correct and why; convince people from one side to see things from a different POV; change people from one side to the other; not piss off a lot of people (n.b. all these are different things).
Yep. I see what you mean. And I also consider Scott to usually be wrong in a third way.
And I still stand by my comment. Because in the situation we actually have, A and B are indeed extremely wrong, and more to the point, are both equally devoted to rooting out every last trace of beauty and goodness in the world – and every scrap of energy they spend on being pissed off at Scott is a scrap of energy they are not spending on burning down the world and pissing in the ashes. If nothing else, he makes for an excellent lightning rod for destructive forces, and I do think he deserves some credit for that.
There is also the fact that the reason why they both hate him so much is that he has, at least, trace elements of goodness in his thinking, even if he’s usually a bit misguided in applying it. So while his pissing off both sides is not, in itself, proof that he’s on to something, the fact that he’s on to something is the reason why he’s pissing off both sides – it’s just that putting it the other way sounds funnier.
Sooo…. when are you transitioning?
“See, he pissed off both sides” is not rationality. It’s a type of virtue signalling.
It’s also sour grapes most of the time. In a place like SSC, one’s goal is not to piss off other people. People say that to convince themselves that something that they didn’t want is really something they wanted. If pissing off both sides actually meant anything positive, then by conservation of expected evidence failing to piss off both sides would be negative and nobody believes that.
(Trolls also often say that. In the case of trolls it’s different because their goal is to piss off other people; when they say it they’re just trying to justify trolling.)
I kinda feel like a rational analysis isn’t required for a post about hate mail.
This is either a beautiful troll or just a beautifully literal comment. You’re not wrong, I think it’s just their way of expressing support.
There was weight lifting in the last survey? I don’t remember it and can’t find it in the Excel file. If it is in an older survey / Excel file, please give me pointers, I am curious.
Seeing the blog title so many times made me have a Berenstein/Berenstain moment, where I realized that while I’d always thought of this as the Star Slate Codex blog, it had in actuality always been the Slate Star Codex blog.
I blame the resulting feeling of horror squarely on the author. 7/10, would continue visiting through a bookmark directly to the archives again.
…
… I had that exact moment upon reading this reply. The hell? 0_o
These are my absolute favouritest, and i endorse the both of them. Also i’m adding “get hilarious hate mail” to my list of life goals.
I think you’d get more recommendations from SSC commenters to read the gospels than the Sequences. Wiser and more brief.
Damn, buddy. Would you like a hug?
1. The plebs are certainly wrong.
2. Seeking the truth is nigh-inhuman. Truth is meant to be told, not discovered.
I find it interesting that many of these “critics” seem to dislike the personality that comes across and not so much the content. I probably wouldn’t read this blog, despite its great content, if that content weren’t presented with so much epistemic humility. Basically the ratio between insight and ego has to be worth it (and for most writers it usually isn’t).
Those comments are like looking under a rock and seeing a writhing mass of creepy-crawlies. If those creepy-crawlies were 100% id and all thought they were three deviations smarter and more clever than they actually are. I don’t know of a better blog than SSC, and I’m glad Scott is willing to tolerate the insects. I wouldn’t be.
What do exactly you mean by toleration? These were written either by people he banned from here, or at least by people writing in a manner that, when practiced here, would certainly result in a ban. To tolerate things being said on Twitter or Unz.com comments is not his choice to make.
I think that most, if not all of these are not from SSC comments. The one that I looked up was on a blog.
What I meant by “tolerate” was that he is willing to continue SSC despite (what would be for me at least) the psychological burden of public vilification. Furthermore, his tolerance is such that he is willing to even draw attention to that abuse with this post.
His examples aren’t necessarily representative. And anyone who posts on the Internet and gets noticed at all will get hate directed their way. There’s no reason to believe the burden is any higher than all those other people.
““After reading Scott’s article to a friend of mine, he decided to get “Border Reaver” tattooed on his neck””
Anyone know which article this refers to?
http://slatestarcodex.com/2016/04/27/book-review-albions-seed/
Thanks!
Probably the review of Albion’s Seed
Summary: It’s autistic. It’s obnoxiously leftist. It’s autistic. It’s obnoxiously right-wing. It’s autistic. It’s obnoxiously centrist. It’s autistic. It’s obnoxiously libertarian. Scott is too Spock-like. Scott is too emotionally fragile. I don’t agree with anything he ever says, so he’s evil. It’s autistic. I agree with almost everything he says, but he’s evil. It’s autistic. He never reads books. He spends too much time reading and reviewing books. It’s autistic. It’s part of the Less Wrong cult. It denounces Less Wrong as a cult. Did I mention it’s autistic?
Does he get Oppression Olympics points for suffering under ableism?
You left out how Scott is a misogynist who is under the thumb of feminists and panders to women in order to keep them barefoot and chained to the stove in the kitchen.
Scott remains far too left wing / right wing to be taken seriously.
My favorite part of these is that you will see slam after slam about Scott ‘missing the point’, and it seems like this is a group with a legit bone to pick. But if you ever managed to track down these folks and ask what ‘the point’ dude missed was, they’d each be talking about something else.
Perhaps relevant to the autism thing:
https://blog.simplejustice.us/2018/02/14/austism-doesnt-care-about-good-intentions/
Autistic lives matter!
If you need an idiosyncratic yet indulgent epithet such as “IYI (Intellectual Yet Idiot)”, there’s one man you can count on (unless something quite unexpected has occurred).
TIL zealots scared ****less by autistic people. I mean who isn’t right?
Keep it up Scott definitely doing something right 😀
This was all pretty convincing. I shall never read another word.
“nobody has ever read a slate star codex article to the end”
Nice touch. 🙂
“Sexist asses: It’s not us, females just genetically hate liberty.”
Well actually…
Idea for a bumper sticker: ‘Centrists get it from all sides.’
Also, like you have the context and I don’t, but I didn’t read some of them as being necessarily negative:
I figured this was kinda what you were going for?
I mean that’s just cool
agreed. mostly in a good way though!
extremely verbose + I have complicated feelings about would probably better describe my feelings on LW and EY.
With SSC I can link to Meditations on Moloch or Niceness without feeling any need to put in any caveats.
When linking to LW posts by EY I feel the urge to say “he’s insightful but quite eccentric on some issues”
I think it’s because SSC, while containing weirdness, is a different brand of weirdness that I feel more comfortable with.
Hmm… I have to wonder why the Open Thread Commenters don’t get any hate here? Clearly, we aren’t doing enough.
Horses that model their society after lobsters, though.
So I threw this into a Markov Chain generator and here’s some gems that came out
I think I wanna throw this into Tensorflow when I get home.
Great tagline.
This is a timely follow up to the mistake- v. conflict-theory post.
I do wish you had linked, because there were some of these that I would be interested in the context in which they were said.