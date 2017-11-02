Non-Expert Explanation

SSC’s review of postmodernism got very mixed reviews. Some of them made a good point: why should I be trying this at all? I’m not a postmodernist, I’m not a philosophy professor, surely someone much more qualified has already written a blog-post-length explanation of postmodernism.
This is all true. My only excuse is that trying to figure out complicated concepts requires a different approach than trying to teach simple ones.
Some knowledge is easy to transfer. “What is the thyroid?” Some expert should write an explanation, anyone interested can read it, and nobody else should ever worry about it again.
Other knowledge is near-impossible to transfer. What about social skills? There are books on social skills. But you can’t just read one and instantly become as charismatic as the author. At best they can hint at areas worth exploring.
There are lots of books about social skills, and there should be lots of them – I don’t know which social skills book is the best, but it doesn’t obsolete all the others. Maybe it’s because you need a kind of triangulation – one person’s views on social skills give you one perspective, another person’s views on social skills give you another perspective, and after reading enough different books you can sort of make out the shape of the territory in question. Maybe it’s about different people having different problems and deficiencies, but our language is imprecise enough that they all get called “Social Skills” and it won’t help unless you stumble across the one solving your specific issue. Or maybe it’s about different people’s minds working in different ways, so that you can only make sense of a book by someone who thinks like you – whose mind groups things into the same concepts as yours, so that you can import them over directly. There are some Social Skills For Autistic People books out there, and the autistic people I know say they’re much more helpful than the generic-brand. Autism is a well-circumscribed thing; how many less-well-circumscribed groups are out there with similar needs?
Complicated ideas are like this too. I remember reading a mathematician talking about how there were two different-but-equivalent formulations of some high-level mathematical concept – let’s say an algebraic one vs. a geometric one. He’d always learned it as the algebraic one and had only the slipperiest grasp on it. Then one day he read a textbook presenting the equivalent geometric version, and it made perfect sense; he really understood it, could mentally manipulate it, could think creatively with it and make progress. He wondered why everybody didn’t teach the geometric version first. Another mathematician responded that he had the same story – except that for him, he’d learned the geometric version first, hated it, and only really been able to make progress once he learned the algebraic version. Then a third mathematician chimed in, said that both the geometric and algebraic version had confused her, but that in some obscure textbook she was able to find a third equivalent formulation she thought was better than either.
My own version of this experience was reading Eliezer Yudkowsky’s A Human’s Guide To Words, which caused a bunch of high-level philosophical ideas to slip neatly into place for me. Last week David Chapman wrote about what was clearly the same thing, even centering around the same key example of whether Pluto is a planet. A Gender Studies major I know claims (I can’t confirm) that the same thing is a major part of queer theory too. But Chapman’s version and queer theory don’t make a lot of sense to me; I was able to understand the former only because I already knew what he was talking about, and I have to take any statements about the latter on pure faith. On the other hand, nobody else seems to have found Guide To Words as important as I did; I don’t see paeans to it all over, nobody’s offering Eliezer any Nobel Prizes. It was a perfect fit for where my mind was at that moment – but there are probably a hundred other versions equally objectively good, some of which don’t even realize they’re versions of the same thing.
To carry on the analogy to social skills: even after reading the best, most perfect-fit social skills book in the world, it’s still not going to be enough. People need to ask questions. Both in my psychiatrist role and my community-member role, I have to answer (and sometimes ask) a lot of “Hey, is this socially acceptable? What’s the best way to behave here?” type questions.
And questioning requires mental fit at least as much as straight information-transfer does. Speaking of having poor social skills, I remember what I used to be like in college. A professor would say something that didn’t make any sense to me. I at least had the social skills to avoid saying “that doesn’t make any sense”, so I would raise my hand and ask the professor “Excuse me, I don’t understand what Aristotle meant when he said everything had a telos. Do snails have telos? Do air molecules? Does a random rock?” The professor would mumble something kind of meaningless that didn’t answer the question, and again being too polite to say so, I would say “I’m not quite sure what you meant by that ‘only specific things have a telos’. Which specific things are you talking about? How would we figure out which ones?” And then so on, until I became more and more exasperated with the professor seemingly giving irrelevant responses or completely misunderstanding my questions, and the professor started thinking I was some sort of hostile troll trying to embarrass him. I quickly learned that there were some professors, tutors, and fellow students who would immediately understand what I was asking and answer as best they could, and others who would go through the motions of answering while leaving me even more confused than before.
And continuing on the social skills analogy even further: at some point you have to go to a party, try out what you know, and totally humiliate yourself. The intellectual version is something like steelmanning – you try to construct the position you’re trying to understand as best you can, then see if it sounds right to people who know about it.
One of the great things about the old Less Wrong was that it was a community built for this kind of thing. A bunch of people with a certain worldview and way-of-thinking explained some curated hard-to-understand knowledge to other people who also shared their worldview and way-of-thinking. Then they discussed it among themselves, questioned it back and forth, agreed or disagreed with it, and absorbed it in a social way. This is also what I’m trying to do with SSC. The knowledge itself may or may not be original – I think at a certain level of complexity “originality” becomes hard to monitor (what percent of the 10,000 psychology books that have been published are truly “original”?). But it’s packaged slightly differently than what’s come before, and it’s well-targeted at a community of people who have the right mental fit to absorb it and then refine it among themselves.
Some of the academics I know say similar things about their own field. It’s not just that you have to read lots of books, although you do. It’s the experience of working with an advisor and other grad students, of coming up with theories and having them be shot down. Two stories I’ve heard from multiple grad student friends: “I spent two months working on something really cool, and in the first thirty seconds of presenting it to my advisor she came up with a simple proof it could never work” and “I spent two months working on something really cool, and in the first thirty seconds of presenting it to my advisor, she said ‘Oh yeah, that’s Smith’s Lemma, very exciting when it was published forty years ago.'” But eventually you come out of it not just with book learning, but with the thought-patterns and methods of a field baked into your brain, a strong sense of what is or isn’t interesting, can or can’t be done.
The spiritual traditions seem to endorse some similar process. They have some complicated thing you’re supposed to ‘get’ – enlightenment, gnosis, whatever. They make a big deal of how it’s useless to communicate in words. But they also make a big deal of reading the scriptures, of having teachers, of the importance of back-and-forth conversations with teachers beyond just reading books and listening to lectures. So you read lots of sutras, and you do lots of meditation, and you talk to your guru a lot, and then suddenly (at least in some traditions), it makes sense. You see a falling leaf, or you hear a raindrop, or someone hits you with their stick, or something else that’s never the same for two different people, and you get it. I know the suddenness aspect is exaggerated, I know there are some traditions that say it’s not like this at all, but they all share this view of a knowledge which can’t be mass produced through traditional educational methods.
Maybe this is on my mind because of the recent post on Kolmogorov complicity. Some people asked – why can’t people just figure out what’s taboo, either believe it quietly or reject it openly, and then shut up about it? And part of the answer has to be that the process of coming to understand a field at all has to involve this pattern of back-and-forth questioning, approaching from multiple sides, devil-advocating, etc. Lots of the process will look the same whether you end out ultimately rejecting or accepting a truth; you’ve got to go through the same steps just to understand what you’re considering.
The Internet seems like an increasingly hostile place for this sort of thing. I can’t remember how many times I’ve read an essay I really liked and appreciated only to see somebody mocking it for “reinventing the wheel”. Oddly enough, none of these people ever point out who said the thing first, or what its standard name is. Maybe they think it’s too obvious to mention? Or, if someone screws up, or asks a stupid question, it gets screenshotted and goes viral all over Twitter as “Look what this stupid person said now!” I will admit being complicit in this – I get really nervous whenever someone posts something unsophisticated in the comments here or on the subreddit, because I’m worried it will go viral as an example of “what those people at Slate Star Codex believe”. I’m not even talking about offensive things here! Just stupid ones!
There’s an awkward tension between blogs and comments as “something some random person has typed into a box on the Internet” vs. “strong claim to authority and of being worthy to educate everyone else”. Offline it’s easier to distinguish these sorts of things – tone of voice, what kind of situation you’re in, whether you preface it awkwardly with “This is stupid, but…”, whether you’re just talking to your equally-stoned friend. On the Internet, having a blog gives this aura of “Hey, I’m going to educate you about things using my superior knowledge”. I try to fight that with epistemic status tags explaining when things are tentative or just me looking for feedback, but I guess maybe these are sometimes hard to believe. Sometimes they just earn more anonymous hate: “If you’re admitting you’re too stupid to have an opinion on this, you must be really stupid to give it anyway!”
This is a shame. The authoritative-lecture format works for facts, but isn’t enough when you’ve got any subject more complicated than thyroid anatomy. Collaborative truth-seeking where people are throwing out ideas, trying to reconstruct arguments themselves, asking questions, and arguing – these are more promising, but they leave you open to accusations of reinventing the wheel, arrogantly dabbling in fields you don’t understand, or being too insular. When some of the topics involved are taboo, add the sins of “just asking questions” or “thinking it’s my job to educate you”. But unless you’re such a good lecturer that everybody will understand you on the first try, this is a necessary part of communicating hard things.
What?!
I’ve always thought, and said, that “A Human’s Guide to Words” is brilliant and incredibly valuable. I’ve even cited it as such in comments on this very blog! (And I know several other people who feel this way!)
I guess “people on SSC like the LW Sequences” is not the sort of world-spanning praise I would expect if it were really as good as I thought.
Why not?
People who really like it, come to SSC.
(I mean, I also say this elsewhere…)
What were you expecting, exactly?
I think he meant “If it were that universally good, it would appeal to everyone, not just the kind of person who reads SSC”.
His point is that if Guide to Words is truly earthshattering, then prima facie it should have a much larger audience. Sure, SSC is not a small blog anymore, but that’s attributed more to Scott’s writing than to Eliezer’s. It sounds to me like you’re just assuming his conclusion—why isn’t “people who really like it” virtually everyone, all the millions who haven’t read the primary literature, who ought therefore to benefit from an excellent layman’s introduction to these topics? And Scott’s answer is that even an excellent layman’s introduction to these is only going to work for some people, for precisely the reasons he suggested in this post: a kind of mental fit, a need for shared background, etc.
To be fair, I came to SSC first and then went to read the sequences, expected SSC but over 9000 power level; instead I found a disorderly jumble of confused eassays, none of which seemed to actually talk about anything or make a point at all. I quickly retreated to SSC.
Right, and I came to LessWrong via a silly crackfic of a sci-fi story which completely upended my model of the world, and from there on everything Eliezer said just seemed to slot into this expanding grid of “this just makes plain sense and fits perfectly with what came before.”
So I really think that once again, the mental state of the reader is still generally being massively underestimated in judging a work.
A Human’s Guide to Words is definitely great. Obviously not original, as Eliezer himself admits, but a great summary of the matter.
So, here’s one of the things that really bugs me about all this postmodern/critical whatever/etc style stuff. This stuff to me all looks like it was written by people who at some point learned the lesson that the map is not the territory, but for some reason decided that therefore they need to confuse the two even harder. Seriously, you look at it, and you can see these bits where they clearly recognize that the map is not the territory, but then in the bulk of it they go getting them mixed up even more than people normally do. It’s maddening.
Disclaimer: not a pomo/crit theory expert of any sort.
My attempt at a critical theory response:
People tend to accept that the map is not the territory, however everyone is trying to convince everyone else that their map IS the territory, or at least the best representation thereof.
Even in hard sciences like physics human understanding of physical reality(let’s just assume materialism) is a matter of numerous scientists assembling an incredibly detailed map out of innumerable experiments, shaped by theory and filling in the blanks with extrapolation. You can walk the contours of a country and map them with your eyes and hands. You’ll never have more than a series of ever improving maps when it comes to properties at the quantum level.
At least with the hard sciences it’s reasonable to assume the existence of a fixed territory(assuming non-locality, measured constants are constant over time, etc). We’re blind people running their hands over a gigantic diamond and describing it to each other.
In the social sciences we’re blind people running our hands over each other and describing what we feel to each other, with all the biases and politics inherent to that process!
There are few people with a specific material interest in one theory of physics winning out over another and ultimately they live or die by experimental evidence. There are also no self-fulfilling theories in the hard sciences, because the statistical correlations and behaviors they are studying are not modified by past experiments(not universally modified, at least).
If you screw up a double slit experiment today, that doesn’t make it harder for your colleague next door to get it right on his own equipment, tomorrow. You’re working with your photons, they’re working with theirs.
If you screw up poverty alleviation programs today, that does make it harder for the next administration to get those right. Social science/government actions modify their whole underlying “universe”.
The territory studied by social sciences is directly altered by the theories and practice of social science. It’s partly why the uncertainty principle has so much metaphoric power in the social sciences. The maps that people use to think about society actually modify the underlying territory of society, thereby obsoleting themselves. Human beings are strange loops, GEB, recursivity, bla bla and so on.
Well…
All of these phenomena are really interesting. One of my main frustrations with postmodernism is that it occupies a space that might otherwise be dedicated to a sensible exploration of these phenomena in a way that actually tries to get some clarity about them.
Conceiving of “the” map and the territory as being completely separate may lead you to believe that drawing on “the” map (even an ideal map, the best possible representation) with a Sharpie has no effect. If you conflate “the” map and the territory, then only on thing can happen when you take a Sharpie to “the” map – you can only get what you drew on. If you say “maps are a part of the territory, and interact with each other and the rest of the territory (via people)”, then all sorts of different things could happen when you get your Sharpie out; self-fulfilling, self-defeating, partially self-fulfilling, ineffectual and other prophecies are all possible.
(I hear that in international diplomacy when there’s haggling over borders, it’s not a Sharpie, but often a grease pencil (aka a chinagraph pencil), but whatever).
I think you are correct in the main here, but have missed the fact that most academics, especially in what might be called applicable social sciences (that is the areas that have policy implications) tend to produce work conflating the issues of identifying the problem and offering the solution. Identifying the problem is establishing that the map is not the territory, and finding out why not. It is a worthwhile end in itself, in that the more we understand about why a map might be thought to represent a territory, the more we know about the two artifacts involved and the non-artificat that links them (the relationship if you want).
Solutions are simply putting another map on the territory. This is fine, but there is no logical fit that requires a solution to be forthcoing from identitying the problem in the first place (indeed, that seems to me to be a modernistic assumption – that we must complete the thought process). It might often be better for the development of knowledge generally to simply expound the problem, rather than the link the problem with a particular solution. That way it is possible to agree with the problem without agreeing with the solution in a much easier fashion. It does however require a certain suspension of ego, which might not be best suited for establishing a career in a modern social sciences department at a university.
Isn’t the whole domain of poststructuralist criticism the analysis of maps-of-maps? I don’t see where territory comes in at all. Object-level physical reality is off-topic for this kind of analysis, except as a side note to demonstrate that somebody’s map is not as accurate as they think it is (in cases where some of the readership will be prone to believing otherwise).
I can see how someone unfamiliar with the field might read something and not realize that the baseline subject matter is maps-about-maps and then think that the author is confusing map with territory. I can also imagine that sloppier thinkers in the field might confuse two abutting orders of mapping. But, both of these are flaws in individual works and readers, rightfully criticized, and not representative of the goals or general quality of the field.
Seeing as the entire point of maps is to refer to the territory, no, the territory should never be considered off-topic in a discussion of maps of such.
And yes it’s possible that these people are not confused but rather have the worst notation ever that makes it impossible to talk about anything sensibly. I don’t think this is the case, because they exhibit too many other signs of being confused, and they never do things like explaining (or apologizing for) their terrible notation or really do anything to indicate that yes we really are being careful and making the distinction. It really does look like they really are conflating everything.
We can talk about which maps are more aesthetically pleasing or easier to use than others. Most times, though, we do talk about what they’re useful for and how accurate they are.
For what it’s worth, reading about pomo on SSC (and that .pdf of the slides) did make me a little more inclined to take it seriously and value it.
Why are those two things a sin?
“I’m just asking questions” is a statement that’s innocuous on its face, but tends to be used by people who are actually pushing a particular agenda, not innocently searching for the truth. For instance, if someone says “I’m just asking questions about what really happened on 9/11. I’m not pushing a conspiracy theory, I just think there are some odd things about the official story.” Odds are, they are pushing a conspiracy, and the questions they’re “just asking” are aimed at pushing you towards that theory. It’s a common enough occurence that it’s even been given a nickname – “JAQing off.”
“It’s not my job to educate you” is one I’m less sympathetic towards (this is the Internet, you can almost never assume that people know the same things you do), but you could think of it as similar to “Read the effing sequences.” It’s saying “We’re sick of answering questions by outsiders about [privilege/gender theory/anarcho-syndicalist communes], come back when you’ve read a book on the subject.”
Anyway, both of these exist because people on the Internet are terrible, but they kind of get in the way if you actually are just asking questions and don’t know what transgression you just committed.
It’s probably a good idea to replace the “IT’S NOT MY JOB TO EDUCATE YOU SCUM” meme with “here is a link to readthesequences.com \ Machinery of Freedom & the Anti-Anti-Libertarian FAQ \ etc…, please try to figure out what our ideas actually are before you try to take them down” in your community, though.
I’ve always found this type of explanation unsatisfying. Sure, from a Bayesian perspective, if you KNOW for a fact that 99% of the cases where JAQ is used is done in bad faith, hearing JAQ from someone should lead you heavily to the conclusion that the person who’s JAQing off is interested in pushing a particular agenda.
But it seems implausible to me that anyone could possibly know this. At best, people make inferences based on their own personal experience which is based off of faulty memory, filtered through confirmation bias among many other biases, and can’t be generalized to the population at large. That last point might not matter much because one could see the relevant population as being “people I tend to interact with” rather than “population at large,” though.
And it also seems like, in most cases of JAQ, the person being asked has far better information about the person who’s JAQing off to determine that person’s level of good faith than merely the fact that he’s JAQing off. Sure, sometimes people get hit by random queries from random strangers, but other times JAQing off is part of an on-going conversation between people who have some non-trivial knowledge of each other. No exceptions seem to be granted for such cases, and JAQ always seems presented a verboten phrase, an automatic LOSE button.
Which seems to me to be more optimized for closing off routes of genuine skeptical inquiry or winning language games than for actually reflecting on or discussing the veracity/meaning/whatever of one’s beliefs.
People are wary of being told “read X first” because of cocnerns like these: http://slatestarcodex.com/2016/03/06/against-interminable-arguments/#comment-334677
Because there are settled answers on them and they don’t need to be discussed any longer. Anyone who wants to question is someone who doesn’t like the answer. It’s a form of tribalism – if you haven’t read the correct books and agreed with the conclusions, you’re not on the same page, and you may be freely ostracized as The Other. After you’ve been otherized nobody needs to take you seriously or treat you fairly as tribe members are treated. Plus, it’s an excuse to be mean to The Other, which has a long tradition of being socially acceptable in human societies of every kind.
Or they are one of the ten thousand. How you plan to win a public debate when you cede ten thousand supporters to the other side every day is beyond me.
SSC may be my favourite rss bookmark, but your postmodernism post has to be roughly my least favourite article here. I have trouble pointing out why that is exactly.
Part of it is not your fault – I’m really not fond of postmodernism, and to this day I have trouble believing that it’s less BS as a philosophy than, say, parapsychology as a science. (EDIT: I just realized I actually prefer parapsychology, as it seems more of a clean, honest mistake, instead of an attempt to muddy the epistemic waters and fake intellectual importance with obscurantist jargon).
But I think a major part of it is the epistemic uncertainty the article left me in. At not point did I feel confidence that you know what you are talking about, that you know the subject matter enough that I can trust your explanations. Perhaps it’s the lack of examples of actual postmodernist stuff, and how your explanation relates to it? (The slideshow you linked to was at least referencing some actual postmodernist works/authors!) There’s a lot different stuff under the word “postmodernism”. Does your explanation fit a large or small part of it? Or any part of it at all? How would I know?
[I’d like to stress that this was unusual. Most of the time I can clearly tell that you know what you’re talking about, including your level of certainly in what you’re talking about, whether it’s established science or speculative stuff. There are a lot of skilled writers on the Internet, but most of them would just hijack my brain if I let their skill with words seduce me; I don’t know any other whom I trust to look for alternative explanations to what he or she prefers to believe as much as you. I guess what I’m saying is, I expect reading this blog to leave me epistemically better off, and that’s rare on the Internet.]
This probably isn’t a very useful comment compared to how many words it contains. I’d blame having woken up too early today, but it’s probably just me. I’m sorry.
I do feel similarly. I don’t mind Scott’s explanation because at this point anything he touches gets +2 sanity points, but it feels explicitly like a steelman of the very strongest and most obvious parts of postmodernism – it’s like defending the study of Fairyology by proving that some small things do have wings.
I’m always hesitant to say this about a whole huge academic field, but, well, whole huge fields of nonsense have existed before, and at this rate pomo has a way to go to distinguish itself from witchcraft. Actually, I like witchcraft more. At least it’s fun and doesn’t produce “art” that makes me want to beat the creator with a brick.
As a practioner of postmodernist tjpigjt, I like that witchcraft analogy. Postmodernism is like witchcraft in that it is a way to think about things – it has no inherent value or self-defined boundaries of its own, no ideological goals, and its practice can be presented as positive or negative as required (ironically the presentaiton of postmodernism is a postmodern artifact). I tend to agree with you about postmodern art mind you (maybe challenging the assumptions around art is a bit of a bad idea, since they have evolved organically in response to people’s likes and demands).
I think an attempt to view postmodernism on the same lines as epicureanism, anarchism or Yellow-Hat Buddhism as a philosophy which can be defined is doomed to fail. It’s category is more akin to philosophy of correct living, revolutionary politics or relgious interpretation in that it is a way to think about issues within a certain sphere of thought (here roughly the intereaction between fact and motivation) rather than having any specific aims and creeds.
As a proviso, there is a tendency to see postmodernism as a left-wing ideology, probably because it attacks received truths and therefore undermines conservatism, and therefore attach to it left-wing aspirations – I suspect the vast majority of open advocates of postmodernism are politically left wing as well. I actually find it a useful tool in constructing free-market liberal arguments however, simply because it is a tool not an ideological straitjacket which people have to fit into.
I really appreciated your post on postmodernism; I live in Berlin, which is a hotbed of the worst sorts of postmodernist academic thinking, and it helped me remember which parts of the movement are valuable. While I think your post was very charitable to postmodernism as actually practiced, it’s worth remembering that its core insights, which are essentially about motivated reasoning on the level of societies, are worthwhile, even if 95% of what its adherents say is useless.
I liked this post a lot. I think of what I do similarly: explaining ideas commonly-understood in certain fields to a particular, different sort of person. For that, it’s important that blogs are interactive, and that the author is understood to be not necessarily expert.
My explanation of ontological remodeling probably didn’t make sense to you because it is *not at all* about the same thing as “A Human’s Guide to Words.” If you took it as being about language, it would naturally seem like a weird explanation, because it’s about something else!
As it said: “The problem the IAU faced was not one of linguistic ambiguity. It was not a problem with words and definitions. “It’s just a word!” was not a solution. It was a problem of ontology: how do we divide up the world? Once a boundary is chosen and agreed on, sorting out words is usually easy.”
We discussed this further in the comment stream on that post, and more directly in the stream at https://meaningness.com/fluidity-preview/comments#comment-1738
The book (from which the page is extracted) will address the confusion directly.
I think the section on pomo in this post may is also directly relevant as to both why pomo seems frustrating, and why there’s a real there there that is hard to point to: https://meaningness.com/metablog/stem-fluidity-bridge
Is there a TL;DR of that post somewhere ? He talks a lot about bridges and stages, but I’m one of those hopeless STEM people who is stuck in Stage 4, and thus passages like this read like content-free noise to me:
Can you put this in terms that a STEM person might understand ? Or, if not, can you provide a practical example ? Is there some specific problem that rationalism cannot solve, but meta-rationalism can ? It’s fine to say “I respect all the values of my multiple selves”, but if I am trying to solve a specific problem, such as “how much lumber will I need to fence my front yard”, some values are much better than others.
A STEM-friendly introduction is https://meaningness.com/metablog/bongard-meta-rationality . It has a series of specific problems that can (probably) only be solved meta-rationally.
(If you read it, I’d love to hear whether it’s helpful, and anything you can say about how/why it is or isn’t.)
> if I am trying to solve a specific problem… some values are much better than others.
That’s why it’s “meta-rationalism” not “anti-rationalism” or “mystical woo.” It’s about selecting the right tool for the job.
The author lost me right away on Bongard problems, I’m afraid, because they are an advanced form of the 2-4-6 problem. Speaking even more generally, figuring out rules that match arbitrary data is pretty much what machine learning is all about. As it turns out, it’s not only possible, but also extremely profitable to approach such problems rationally. The author recognizes this, and says that
But, I am not sure what he’s basing this assertion on. Saying stuff like this is how you get crushed by AlphaGo. Even if he is correct, deep learning is not the be all/end all of AI, it’s just one family of algorithms. And we might discover even better ones in the future; I don’t see why this has to be somehow a priori impossible.
I guess one issue I have is that I still don’t understand what problem meta-rationality is trying to solve. The author hints that it could be something like, “where, in a mixture, does jam stop and yogurt begin ?”, but to me that doesn’t sound like an interesting question at all. There are no such things as jam or yogurt, really, these are just convenient mental categories we apply to make sense of brute reality — so, the answer is, “pick a model that’s easiest to compute”.
Re “pick a model that’s easiest to compute”:
The question is, pick from what set of possible models? Where do you get those from? If your set is very large (“all Turing machines,” as in Solomonoff induction), it’s useless. In practice, you can’t evaluate more than a handful.
Another question is, what makes a model better? “Easier to compute with” is one criterion, but “fits known data” is another, as are simplicity, predictive power, extensibility to neighboring domains, …
The answer to “which model is better” is, “whichever one gives you the accuracy you need at the smallest cost”. For example, if I’m planning a local trip on Google Maps, I might as well use a model where the Earth is flat, because I don’t care about the extra 1e-9 (or whatever) seconds that I’d be saving by adopting a more complex one.
The answer to “where do models come from” is “there are computer scientists and mathematicians working on this as we speak”, but the answers probably won’t be forthcoming for a long time. Today, we can automatically generate models in some limited domains, like machine vision or speech recognition or gene prediction; but we don’t have a fully-general AI yet.
Again, though, I’m not sure how meta-rationality is supposed to help in this regard. It does not appear to answer the question, or to even hint at the solution; at best, it illuminates the problem. This is still pretty helpful, but hardly earth-shattering; and, at the end of the day, we need actionable solutions (such as “this box with a camera can read handwriting better than any human ever could”), not just a general feeling of accomplishment (such as “handwriting recognition is a deeply intuitive process”).
I’m out of my territory here but, in the spirit of the post, let me give a try.
One (limited) way to view the distinction between meta-rationality and rationality is as the difference between asking questions and finding answers, respectively.
Once you have a question phrased in terms of some theoretical framework – maybe, “do I believe proposition P is true, given my prior beliefs and this new evidence” or “what’s the optimal value of this function in this space” or “which of my many suitors will make me happy the longest” it’s often straightforward to apply the tools of rationality to produce an answer. But how do you pick the propositions to consider; how did you form your priors? In applications, how do you choose the function and the space to optimize over? Why do you choose to entertain suitors or burden them with any responsibility for your happiness?
Another take can be found in the discussion of the Orientation stage of Sam Boyd’s OODA loop in this Ribbonfarm post. (Just ctrl-f OODA)
It’s also worth saying that “there are computer scientists and mathematicians working on this as we speak” is a bad answer to “where do models come from”. (Especially to this audience.. David’s a computer scientist; I’m a mathematician). Where do the computer scientists and mathematicians get their models from, in turn?
A mathematical story, related to the line between yogurt and jam: Alexander Grothendieck is considered by some to have been the greatest mathematician of the 20th century. Maybe his greatest contribution was the formulation of a set of definitions that were used to express results in algebraic geometry. This is a sort of glorified version of delineating between yogurt and jam.
Compare http://lesswrong.com/lw/o0/where_to_draw_the_boundary/
That does a nice job of pointing out that there is a problem.
The Eggplant book is about what to do when you recognize you have this sort of problem!
My impression is that the twenty-six other essays in the Guide are also about what to do when you recognize that.
Have you read all of Human’s Guide To Words? It uses “words” as a jumping-off point to investigate exactly the ontological questions you’re interested in. One of its slogans is “cleave reality at the joints”. See eg http://lesswrong.com/lw/o0/where_to_draw_the_boundary/>, Similarity Clusters, The Cluster Structure Of Thingspace, Neural Categories, Words As Hidden Inferences, Categorizing Has Consequences, etc.
If you’ve read all of that, and all the other stuff, and you’re still sure you’re saying something completely different, then I guess I’ll have to believe you and await further installments in your series.
Thanks, yes, I have read all of those. I do think I’m saying something completely different.
The “Ontological Remodeling” page you linked (thanks!) is taken from the middle of a book-length explanation, and it’s my fault that it’s confusing, because there’s 50 pages of conceptual build-up before it, which isn’t posted.
My read is that EY’s posts mainly are about words, pointing out that language is slippery. His most interesting bits do get into ontology, but he never makes a clear distinction between the two domains (afaict), which may be a pedagogical problem, because their issues are quite different.
Ontologically, I don’t find him saying anything beyond “categories are vague, but they work better when they carve reality at the joints.” That excellent phrase is due to Plato (Phaedrus, 265e). This point is important, but should be obvious to anyone reading SSC or Meaningness (I hope!).
The Eggplant book is about what to do when you find your categories aren’t working well. How do you come up with better ones? (My post “A first lesson in meta-rationality” sets this question up, if you want a STEM-friendly taster.)
I take “how do you go about finding a better ontology?” to be a “meta-rational” question. Formally rational methods don’t seem to apply.
This might be a crazy idea, but still: could you write an article titled “Rationalism for Postmodernists” ?
The reason I ask is that, even after reading your previous post, I still find it difficult to believe that anyone could truly believe in postmodernism (in the epistemological sense, not the aesthetic sense e.g. melting clocks and such). This mindset comes off as completely solipsistic to me, and thus I keep coming back to the notion that people who profess to believe it are either lying, or hopelessly confused. However, another possible explanation could be that I don’t have a good enough theory of mind to comprehend postmodernists; and an article that tries to explain something I already understand, but from their perspective, might help bridge that gap.
Seconded.
Oh yeah, now that you mention it, it would be nice to have a “canonical” piece. I mean, EY already did it (The Fallacy of Gray), but this is the kind of subject where Scott makes way more compelling pieces than everyone else.
well the postmodernism post isnt my favourite post of yours, but it (the post and the comments) made me consider it from angles i hadnt before so fwiw i was fine with it.
for the record “Collaborative truth-seeking” is what i get from this place, you do a fine job, please dont stop.
I think the “Postmodernism for Rationalists” might have been a lot better with a different title and first paragraph. In particular, with a different title you wouldn’t have had to have spent valuable first-paragraph space apologising for it.
For what it’s worth, I’m a recent literature graduate, so I’ve obviously had a lot of engagement with postmodernist/critical theory stuff, and become pretty disillusioned with much of it – and I thought the postmodernism post was a very good and fair analysis. A steelmanning of the position, not representative of how it’s usually used, but that didn’t seem like the point.
Don’t let yourself be shouted down so easily, I guess.
Different people have different backgrounds, different intuitions, different approaches, and different mental models. Of _course_ different explanations will help them.
To some people, a given explanation will seem facile, to others it’s groundbreaking because they’ve never encountered it before (or they’ve never encountered it in a way which speaks to their current state of knowledge, at a time when they are receptive to it). Which is why we need many explanations, aimed at different audiences.
I did not know what Postmodernism is before I read your article and now I think I have a feeling for what it is about. So unless I now have a wrong impression of Postmodernism, I’d say the article was quite good.
I like everything you write, but every once in a while you put you a truly extraordinary piece, and I feel this is one of those. One of the posts where you talk about something that I already knew about, had already noticed, had already noticed that I was noticing it, but never put it into words.
I don’t know if this qualifies as a top post by your criteria, but it does in my heart <3
Wild guess: any attempt to explain postmodernism to outsiders might suffer from a particular difficulty; that this might be a hostile act that postmodernists have semi-deliberately engineered their practises to resist.
“But what good is postmodernism if no-one can understand it?” Well, I didn’t say “explain postmodernism”, I said “explain postmodernism to outsiders“. Maybe the idea is to acculturate people enough to postmodernist norms to get them to cease to be outsiders, and only then are things meant to be comprehensible.
If you construe postmodernism as a project of the revolutionary left, there’s an old tension between revolutionaries and reformists. The revolutionaries go and agitate, the reformists go “the people are upset, here’s some ways to ameliorate that”, the big bad system says, “yes, thankyou, we’ll take some of that on board”, some of the revolutionary fervour gets dissipated, and the revolution looks further away than ever. So the revolutionary thinks, “what we need is a critique that can’t be appropriated”.
There’s some remarks by Judith Butler on accusations of obscurantism; I forget where or what they were, but I distinctly remember “appropriation” as being something she was worried about.
There’s numerous other reasons for this sort of thing, even if you’re not of the revolutionary left; for example, an academic sociologist may just want to preserve the autonomy of their discipline.
So for someone like me, trying to deal with postmodernist stuff feels like an exercise in deciphering, like Alan Turing trying to read encrypted German messages. To a certain extent this can be done, you can extract some meaning while resisting being acculturated, but neither the extraction nor the resistance is done perfectly. I’m reminded of J. S. Mill’s remarks on a book in private correspondence – Hegel’s not a postmodernist but he shares a lot with them:
The Internet seems like an increasingly hostile place for this sort of thing
I really like your term “collaborative truth seeking” and at some point got over my surprise over how little appetite the average person has for this kind of thing. This comes up for me on the work place – some teams have the culture of getting in the same room to has things out (and come out wiser as a collective) but I was surprised how many don’t – rather they are more comfortable with the more “authoritative” method even if it robs them of their voice in the process (they seem not mind.) Intellectually they probably understand the idea that robust debate improves the quality of decisions but they seem not to feel it. Interestingly you can sort of lead them to it through rituals (eg agile processes) that somehow over time help them actually get it. But never all the way.
So given this is how people are as a baseline it’s no surprise that the internet is more hostile to it as it becomes more, for lack of better term, democratized. 20+ years ago you were much more likely to be an academic and an intellectual if you had jumped through all the hoops to get on line. You were likely seeing the collaborative truth seeking to begin with. As access became easier, especially the more popular platforms, are of course going today to be filled with more of the average person with a much lower comfort level with ambiguity and “I am just throwing it out there” kinds of discussions.
Once I recognized this in humanity, my own solution is to just become more, for lack of better word, snobby. If you are a software developer who doesn’t feel it’s valuable to have this kind of discussions, I can lead you to water but if you don’t drink at some point I am comfortable leaving you behind. Maybe it has to do with the age of a soul but (like you) I believe this is a better way and you either can hang with it or not. Let’s speak again a few rebirth cycles later.
Broader, it comes to building the right community around you. My software team should be such that we can talk about stuff in the way that’s optimal for the process. I hang out with yoga people because this sort of evolution is very much in the spirit of the practice – we don’t exactly know where it goes but we trust that the process is positive. Frankly I ended a relationship because the woman was in love with the “concrete here and now” at the expense of “abstract but possibly better in the future.” Again, see ya next lifetime.
As long as you/we like our own process and know it to be right, we should be able to accept that this is a somewhat elite position and not be discouraged that not everyone does. Seeking out like-minded souls helps.
The average person is right to be wary of “robust debate”, because they’re most likely to be engaging in it with other average people, which is often neither productive nor pleasant.
On the subject of “collaborative truth seeking” …
There are two models for an academic workshop where someone presents a paper. In the standard model the author spends most of the time in effect reading the paper, in a summarized version, to the audience, there may be occasional questions and some discussion at the end.
In the Chicago model, everyone in the audience is supposed to have read the paper in advance. The author gets twenty minutes or so to say whatever he wants about the paper, after which it is open season. It’s the closest thing I have observed to multiple minds combined in thinking.
This is really cool, Scott. Do you remember what the topic was?
It reminded me of a discussion about linear algebra earlier this year on nostalgebraist’s tumblr. From a response by jadagul:
This doesn’t fit Scott’s description exactly, though. I don’t know who the third person is, for one. Looking through the notes it could be a lot of people; I have such a hard time navigating tumblr that I’m not looking any further.
— William P. Thurston, On proof and progress in mathematics
It could be elliptic curves, which is a fairly well known example in math of something that can be understood both in terms of number theory and in geometry.
Taken to its logical extreme, this argument implies that nobody should blog except experts, and then only in their particular area of expertise.
While I do appreciate your posts about medicine and psychiatry, I think we can all agree that the rest of this blog is highly worthwhile. Thus this argument proves too much.
(And if anyone can appreciate the importance of writing about a concept from different perspectives, surely it should be postmodernists!)
From the Codeless Code:
(Less cryptically, an expert in an open subject, such as science, is constantly inhabiting the region of uncertainty, where things are not yet settled. Insisting that proper behavior deals with speaking only when certain suggests that true science be banished from the public sphere, and replaced with preaching.)
The underlying point about coming to a theme from multiple directions is a key component of modern pedagogical thinking – not only is the fact people learn differently recognised (and hopefully addressed), but there is a strong emphasis on producing alternative ways to learn.
Ironically, the internet is not very good at producing these: it is pretty good at hosting them, when they are developed by institutions or individuals, but in terms of the internet as organic communities, learning within them tends to be through presenting text, videos or cartoons (rarely all deployed by the same community in an accessible fashion) with minimal interaction from the recipient other than in comment threads. Reinforcement is rare (Scott’s tendency to link his thinking here being a commendable exception) and generally depends on enforcing groupthink through policing of the comment threads. This is partially a result of the internet forming around communities of interest, so probably favouring self-reinforcing thinking, but could argue reflect a human tendency to tribalism.
The corollorary of this is that there is a tendency to highlight errors in the thinking of others. This might less be an attempt to pull you down than to act a further bit of education as group reinforcement – it is someone saying to their section of the internet “look, this is wrong – it’s not what we support”. Obviously, since it is very difficult to just say something is wrong, the preferred teaching tool here, still in the text or video form, and still received and not interacted is to pick on an available outlier – a misplaced joke, a stupid comment (sorry – I should stop those (right, that’s those two categories sorted…)) etc. The online development of the social justice warriors would probably provide an excellent case study of this sort, in that it is recent and their boundary-patrolling behaviour is very marked, but all political communities tend to do this.
This allows a couple of conclusions. Firstly, what you are doing here, presenting things in a way that would help others understand them better, but might not help everyone all the time, is valuable, because a different approach might help. If someone can construct an interactive game illustrating how postmodernism works, that would help different people who might not manage to learn from the (for an explanation of postmodernism) short essay form used here, but that need not be your concern – you are offering a new perspective, not seeking to guarantee education on the subject, and that is ideal. Secondly, ignore those who pick up on the problems, as the behaviour is about enforcing their own community behaviours and not about you; if the cricitism comes from within a community to which you feel you belong, this might be different, but regard it not as an attack as a negotiation on where that community’s boundaries lie.
Everything you wrote about postmodernism reminded me of four other SSC posts. It harkens back to things you’ve said about “interminable arguments”, “superweapons” and the whole “weakmanning” vs. “motte-and-bailey” comparison. Also, I could swear you or someone in the comments wrote about how becoming skilled in making arguments is different from acually becoming persuasive, but I can’t find the reference.
Postmodernism seems to have unwittingly rolled up all of these things and packaged them as a coherent philosophy. Or at least when you start reading stuff that calls itself “postmodernism”, this usually seems to be what you get. Granted, my experience is limited, but this is why I could never get behind postmodernism; it didn’t seem genuinely interested in addressing problems or even in accurately describing the world. Instead it seemed engineered to punt a topic from perspective to perspective, the discussion becoming more and more contrived with each iteration. If it does, in fact, contain logical or philosophical tools to steer its practitioners away from those pitfalls, they’re not accessed or deployed nearly often enough. I find it hard to embrace any system that generates such a lopsided wanking::usefulness ratio. Or maybe I just didn’t get it? It’s probably that.
Also, I’d just like to mention that the cautious discussion of postmodernism by non-experts here is why I hang out on SSC. It also makes me wonder if that recent article on futurists in the Boston Review will be similarly retracted as “not a good explanation”?
From the perspective of a writer, I think that this feeling that “This is obvious/explained better elsewhere” is poison. Especially before the piece is written, it can be plausibly said about literally anything, and tempts you to self-censor. And even if the final product does overlook important nuances of the subject at hand, you and your readers will be better for having written or read through something thoughtful.
TLP already wrote this piece for me.
If your reading it, its for you.
Guide To Words may be my favorite of the sequences! As much for the different perspective on the material as for the material itself. It’s a perspective that makes better sense to me than others.
Similarly, I got a few things out of your short postmodernism post that I didn’t from other sources that have tried to explain it, even though by now I am pretty familiar with the specific content you discussed.
For reasons discussed in posts like this and this, I think it would be useful for people who wouldn’t be considered “postmodernists” to be able to engage with postmodernist critiques 1) on their own terms when engaging with its adherents and 2) on whatever terms are required for successfully convincing potentially undecided and sympathetic third parties; eg in an open university debate.
If something like “Postmodernism in a Planet-Sized Nutshell” and corresponding field guide for response patterns existed, I think this would be a very good thing. Not sure if that is where you intended to go with this or if the prior post was always going to be a small standalone. But whatever your designs, I wouldn’t discontinue them on account of some mixed reviews.
I don’t know if this was intentional but in my opinion these paragraphs were a better pitch for postmodernism than the original post.
Lots of thoughts on this, not gelling to anything terribly coherent.
I think originality is overrated, because the distribution of an idea is what matters. In a lot of cases, that means you ‘reinvent the wheel’ because the idea you’re getting towards is locked away somewhere, and expecting you to look at every potential place where the idea occurs in the wild is insane, particularly if they’re cloaked in jargon. In other cases, it means putting together a different take on an idea you got from somewhere else because it reveals some new facet of the problem or reaches other people more effectively.
Writing about ideas, including trying to explain them to others, is a great way of working through them. I sympathize with Scott when he says it’s hard to fight the impression that a guy with a blog is trying to educate people (on the opposite end of this: it’s hard for me to fight the impression that people will be expecting me to educate them if I did have a blog). My first thought is that the obvious solution here is to mark your stuff with epistemic tags, but of course Scott said that’s why he likes to do exactly that and it doesn’t work. My second thought is that we need, therefore, a defense of writing tentative blog things, but of course that’s what this essay is. So, uh, problem solved, right? We’ll see, I guess.
So what is it about the internet that prevents the an open exploration of arguments? And how can you cultivate a community that embraces it? Is it as simple as stating explicitly: “this is an open exploration of arguments”?
It’s not the internet, it’s humans. To the extent that the internet is worse than normal, it’s because it’s public/recorded and it removes a lot of the subtler signals we use to understand people face-to-face. On the other hand, the ability to talk to a more selected group of people who are interested in open exploration is a massive positive. Overall, I expect the internet is a net positive for this kind of thing.
I don’t know, I studied postmodern literary theory as an English major in college, and it’s one of those things I would never try to offer an explanation of in public. Or at least if I did so I’d immediately duck, because it just seems like one of those topics where I’m going to run into people with far more expertise and I’m unusually insecure and self conscious about my knowledge of the subject, even more than for other subjects I know less about.
I guess what I’m wondering is of all of the subjects you cover in this blog that you aren’t an expert in, but offer your perspective on, this seems like the one you’ve approached with the most trepidation and ultimate regret? I enjoyed reading it, and most of the comments I’ve read seem to fell the same.
Related.
A mathematician is worried about how he can contribute if he isn’t one of the best mathematicians. Bill Thurston, a candidate for that category, says something similar to Scott.
Quoting Thurston’s On Proof and Progress in Mathematics for a second time in the comments to this post seems excessive, but there are some great, relevant stories there in the section titled “Some Personal Experiences”. One is about how he killed the study of the theory of foliations by being too productive, the other about how he prevented this problem from recurring when he proved the geometrization conjecture of Haken manifolds by developing the intellectual infrastructure in the relevant parts of the mathematical community.
The whole paper is worth a read, for anyone with the merest interest in the process by which math is made.
I love the part about being able to distinguish who is worth listening to and who isn’t over the internet. I’ve been thinking this for a while. Facebook is probably the worst platform for this. Everyone is weighted the same and that just doesn’t happen at all in the “real world”. I’ve always felt my voice has very little weight on the internet, I think this is why some people tend to “yell” by typing in all caps or by using abusive language. It’s definitely hard to be heard with so many people talking at once.
In the “real world” a lot of people feel they don’t have the right to speak, or they aren’t high enough up the social ladder. I’m not high on the social ladder but I also don’t see people on a pyramid the same way others do. I’d just as likely talk to the Queen as I would the homeless guy despite not being an extrovert.
This whole Trump Presidency seems to be leading us down the road to de-anonymize the internet and potentially, net-neutrality. The Russia scandal will be used to convince people of this.
Well, I liked the post of postmodernism; I had never even heard of it (I’d also never heard of “rationalism” until I found this blog a few months ago). I’m curious if the people who said that it was not a good explanation said which parts weren’t good explanations?
>Well, I liked the post of postmodernism; I had never even heard of it (I’d also never heard of “rationalism” until I found this blog a few months ago). I’m curious if the people who said that it was not a good explanation said which parts weren’t good explanations?
I enjoyed it too.
Of all the topics blogged about here that people pushed back on, it was *postmodernism* that caused enough of a backlash that he put the post behind a click? Is this really a hot button issue? Was this criticism private or on another site?
I appreciated the original post a lot. I thought the ideas were basically spot-on, in addition to the very careful and qualified wording. In fact, it felt like making a “steelman” of postmodernism, envisioning the best it could be, rather than just criticizing the sad state of what it currently is.
In general, someone smart, with a background in math, or CS, or psychiatry, or evolution is exactly the kind of person that has seen what a deep and profound argument (or theory) looks like. When someone like that peeks at postmodern scholarship and gets a feeling of “no, this isn’t profound, but let’s see if we can salvage some of it,” they have a good chance of being actually onto something.
I was a literature student in the early 90s–the peak of po-mo ascendence. It seems to me that you got it pretty much right. Your biggest error was in not making the difference between art post modernism and philosophical post modernism clearer. They share a kinship, but more like distant cousins than brothers.
The good side of post modernism should be easily accessible to SSC readers. We talk about the kind of insights it gives when we talk about ‘cognitive bias’. When well done, discussing post modern insights or cognitive bias can be used to get past your own biases and then access the truth better. But the bad side of post modern thought seems to never get to that point. It seems to want to always talk about why you think the things you do, and rarely about what you should really be thinking and why. It uses the tools to go straight for C.S. Lewis’s Bulverism–where you argue endlessly about why you are so misguided and wrong without ever establishing that you are in fact wrong.
The bad versions of post modernism spiral into a completely self abnegation–no one can understand anything because we are too polluted by our biases. It’s interesting because post modernism and cognitive bias analysis (and in politics libertarianism) offer excellent CRITIQUES that can be very useful in analyzing problems. But they suck at overall system building because they are critiques of systems not systems themselves. So like many useful insights they get ruined in moving them from ‘useful’ to ‘the one organizing principle’.
I’ve always just interpreted post modernism as people arguing free will versus pre destination in a new form.
Are people a certain way because of race gender class or because of their decisions and agreements? this is the same argument as whether I’m a sinner because of my sins or because I was born a sinnner
And I would agree having this distract from the problems of physics and chemistry is tedious in the extreme
There’s no such thing as social skills, at least positive ones that can make you liked and charismatic. “Social skills” are an epicycle made up to justify people’s behavior after the fact. Someone who has inherent high status can and will do things that are a “social skills” no-no, like constantly abuse everyone and be a complete fucking dick, and be showered with praise and adulation and respect and deference and utility. People who have inherent low status can and will do every single thing “social skills” say to do, and they will be relentlessly mocked and abused and ostracized.
“Social skills” are just the lie that is told about those things, we pretend that the inherently popular have a skill and the inherently unpopular lack the skill, to prevent ourselves from noticing it’s just an inherent trait of a person that dictates whether others want to fawn over them or scourge them.
I don’t think that actually explains anything. You’re just sweeping the same complexity under the rug of “inherent high status”.
He’s not just passing the epistemic buck – there are three real claims there: status explains everything that people claim social skills explain; status is immutable; and using the term ‘social skills’ gives the false impression that people have control over these things.
I suspect the first two are false, which renders the third moot.
I think “status is immutable” is a bit too strong; rather, we might say, “status is an inborn characteristic that cannot be changed by an effort of will”. By analogy, near-sightedness is the same way: you are born with it (or a genetic predisposition for it); you can’t fix it through discipline or training; however, you can mitigate it with glasses or laser eye surgery.