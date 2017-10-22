OT87: Ulpian Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
1. The New York Solstice celebration will be on December 9 this year, and has a Kickstarter campaign to raise the necessary funds. There will also be an associated East Coast LW Megameetup. Bay Area, Seattle, and other versions probably coming soon.
2. Frequent SSC commenter JRM has thrown his hat into the ring in a local district attorney campaign. He’s looking for “campaign donations, quality political advice, and graphic artists”. If interested, check his website or just comment here and he’ll find you.
3. Some later Dark Age comments that didn’t make it into the original highlights: Watchman on population swings, Tim O’Neill disputing the whole thesis.
4. Bean’s posts about naval warfare in SSC Open Threads have moved to their own blog, Naval Gazing.
Hi fellow SSCers!
Please take 5-10 minutes to complete this fun survey, made especially for you! It asks lots of random-ish questions to see if any odd/interesting patterns stand out about SSC readers. The point is to look for things that might not turn up in one of Scott’s regular surveys.
My plan is to leave the survey up for a month or two and try and report the results back early next year.
Scott, if you like the survey and want to signal-boost it that would be awesome.
Thanks everyone!
One of the questions has “my degree was neccessary in a strict sense for my career” and “my degree wasn’t necessary, even in a loose sense”. What’s the answer if your degree was necessary in a loose sense? What do you say if it’s an official required but not used much day-to-day?
Similarly, on the question about adolescent career expectations, it could help to have an option for “when I was an adolescent I had no clue what I would do for a career.”
And “severely dislike” is pretty vague.
I missed that option too.
Yeah, I would’ve appreciated a few more options there. My degree was not strictly necessary for my career but it is related.
Also, for the cooking question, I wished there was another option between “I can only make a few simple things” and “I am enthusiastic about my cooking.” Maybe, “I am generally pretty competent at cooking but not enthusiastic.”
@shakeddown:
I’m going to hit reply to your comment since it’s first, but in the interest of consolidation and not cutting and pasting my answers all over the thread I’m going to try and answer all the comments right here:
I didn’t include absolutely every possible option in the multiple choice questions, in the interest of making the survey not quite so long. I know this means some people will find themselves sort of stuck between two options or not close to any of them. Please try to choose the one that you think fits best anyway.
Except where the choices have some linear relationship between them, they have been randomized.
By “Droid” I meant Android. Sorry, I should have researched that one better, I thought they were called Droids. (Clearly I live under a rock.)
I considered linking each hat type to a picture of one but I wasn’t sure how Google Forms would handle that, so I figured if people weren’t sure they could look it up themselves.
You don’t have to include “every option”, you have to include “a set of options with complete coverage”. You’re doing the equivalent of making people pick whether their car is brown or blue. Someone with a black car is going to have trouble answering the question.
I hope none of the questions do the equivalent of that. I do understand that some of the questions might do something almost a little like that. In those cases I hope respondents will try to be flexible and forgive my failure to include a choice that maps better for them.
I suggest that future surveys include “I wish to complain about this question”, possibly as an option separate from the other answers.
Questions that get a lot of “I wish to complain”s should be considered to be of dubious validity.
That’s a good idea. I’ll do that next time.
Are the answers randomly ordered?
Wait what’s a manual transmission?
Interesting survey, is this related to the last Open Thread topic about technology?
“Did you rebel against your parents” question ought to have an “I had no parents\parents had no expectations of me” \parents were actively hostile” option.
Ah, you’re taking “rebelling against parents” to include “did not live up to their expectations”? I didn’t, which is why I put down “didn’t rebel” – I took it as more of an active disagreement. Under your metric, I merely quietly failed to attain what they considered desirable, but this wasn’t planned rebelliousness, it was plain being too stupid and unable to do it.
>Parents and divorce – select the statement that is most true for you. *
My parents might be in the process of separating/divorcing, so Idk whether to put the first option (no), last option (when I was 19 or older), or wait to take this survey in a few months/years when this has been resolved 🙁
>How rebellious were you as an adolescent? *
Yes, finally a place where I can proudly declare how non-rebellious a teenager I was!! 😛
>How would you rate your cooking? (Select the answer that fits best.) *
Well I can make more than “a few simple things” (I’ve rarely had problems following even complicated recipes), but 99% of the time I’m too cheap/lazy to put in effort to make something that would impress people. So I guess the “simple things” option it is.
>Rate your parallel parking skills: (Be honest!) (Choose 1 if you can’t drive/don’t drive.) *
Oh man, I was SO GOOD at parallel parking in high school, but I hardly drove at all in college and now I’m merely passable.
>Do you use a standing desk at work? (For this question, do not count cash registers, workbenches, etc. as “desks”.) *
I would use my standing desk but I’m afraid people will catch me reading SSC >.> Does anyone else have this problem?
=======
This was fun! I’m only commenting with some of my responses here because they don’t fit into the survey, and I wanted to share them anyways. I don’t think that’s a problem with the survey (the real world is complicated and cannot always be reduced into a small number of answer options).
For the phone question, does “A Droid” mean an android, or a Droid specifically, which is a kind of Android phone made by Motorola? I assumed you meant androids in general, but the question is confusing, and I’ve personally never heard Android, in general, referred to as just “Droid” before.
I was also confused by this.
Looks interesting; looking forward to seeing the results.
Thanks Scott. So…signal boost, ya think? 😀
Trivia: I used to be one of the people for whom cilantro tastes exactly like soap. I’m told this is supposed to be genetic, but in my case it just sort of went away at some point?
I was going to ask: does anybody else think Jerusalem artichoke tastes like candlewax? Or is it just me?
But then I had to google the name, and its etymology is pretty weird. Apparently, the “Jerusalem” part is derived from Italian “girasol”, meaning sunflower (to which this native North American plant is related), and artichoke is because of the (alleged) flavor.
For Scandinavians, the name “jordskokk” which translates to “earth”+”crowd, throng”, although vaguely appropriate, is probably derived from (a contraction of) the American name (maybe because “Jorsal” being an archaic Scandinavisism for Jerusalem?)
(When it comes to the survey, I guess I am more enthusiastic about language than about cooking?)
I’d like to say that avocados taste like plasticine, but only if no-one asks me how I know what plasticine tastes like.
Avocados are one of my favorite foods, but I have noticed they basically taste like buttery wood.
Related: I love beets, but they definitely do taste like dirt. Sweet sugary dirt.
I regret that it wasn’t possible to say that I really like a number of those foods.
Looks interesting!
Re hats: Is a pageboy hat, a newsboy hat? Is a hat with band, a hat with a brim? (Just curious; I already checked “other” for my snood.)
Should I pretend the dishwasher question is asking about the draining racks for my hand-washed dishes? (The one for plates and larger items is on top, though.)
No, there’s an option for “Don’t use a dishwasher.”
Some questions are dubious…
If the throwing question aims at right/left-handedness, better ask so directly. Example why: I am severely lefty but always throw with the right arm.
Why must the country music taste be mutually exclusive? I like Johnny Cash as well as Big and Rich.
Do silverfishes and the occasional spider preying on them count as pet insects, if they are not actively fought against? (OK, just kidding)
Do you correlate technology with age? In ye good ol’ days™ we dinna hae no fancy automagic, we were alway stirn’ da diesel!
I also am a lefty who throws with her right arm.
I didn’t ask “lefty” or “righty” directly because the number of people who say “Well I was naturally left-handed but they taught me to write with my right and now I do everything with my right hand,” seems like it would be way larger than the number of people who throw with the wrong hand, since throwing requires so much coordination all along the body and there’s less social taboo about which hand you throw with than with which hand you write or eat or shake hands or wipe your butt with.
I’m actually surprised to learn there are people who throw with the wrong hand. Would you say you throw well?
My throwing is really bad. With any of the available arms.
I’m another lefty who throws (and does other strength/gross motor tasks) with the right. I bowl and bat right-handed; I fire a gun left-handed and shoot an arrow right-handed, but can also switch those without too much loss of accuracy. I write left-handed and knead bread dough right-handed. I’m unable to throw a dart properly with either hand.
Are there still people who were forced to switch writing hands in childhood?
Yes, many of those people are still alive and I expect some read this blog.
I don’t think preschools/kindergartens/grade schools still force left-handed kids to write right-handed, though a few out there might.
The food one was a little odd; “severely dislike” but no corresponding “would eat nothing but”?
This isn’t a dating site; I don’t care what your favorite foods are! I just need to know what not to put on the pizza when it’s ordered. 😛
Yeah, but that means I sound “meh, they’re okay” about olives when, if you’re asking me “So – olives on the pizza?” it is HELL YES COVER EVERY SQUARE CENTIMETRE.
I am the only one in my family who likes olives 🙂
What kind of olives? The olives that go well on a pizza are not necessarily the ones you most want to shovel into your purse at the salad bar when nobody’s looking.
PS. Why let everyone else have their fun with the olives?
Might be asking for a letterbomb here, but green (and red) olives are fantastic on pizza. Black olives are good too but mostly belong on special kinds of pizza.
All three of you are perverts. Olives taste icky.
@Well…
But if you order two pizza’s it matters whether 50% hate olives and 50% love olives; or 50% hate pizza’s and only 5% love them.
PS. One thing that sucks about Google Forms is if I go back and tweak the wording of a question to make it a little clearer or include an obvious choice that I forgot, and then hit “Send” to get the link to the survey, it generates a new link that’s different from the old one. I take this to mean the old link would either take a respondent to the older version of my survey that doesn’t have the latest edits, or that the old link wouldn’t work at all. So, I’m stuck with the questions as they are.
Can anyone confirm whether this is true?
I nearly stopped at the height question, because the converter doesn’t have an option that outputs only inches and my frustration tolerance when doing online surveys is basically zero. Frankly, having to use the converter is already almost too much.
I then just inputted “100”, which I guess makes me improbably tall. Though I don’t know how tall.
100 inches would put you at 8 feet 4 inches. I’ll look for that answer and, uh, adjust it downward a bit. Sorry that was frustrating, Google Forms didn’t have a better way to do it that would produce easily parsable data.
Quibble: The top rack of a dishwasher isn’t *just* for glasses, it’s also the rack where the heat is less intense. Many plastic dishes are dishwasher safe on the top rack. Mine is typically full because that’s where the kids’ plates and tupperware need to go.
Don’t you think that’s exactly what I’m looking for??
I assumed it was related to the cooking question. The bottom part gets really full when I’m using a lot of pots and pans and making multi dish meals. The top part gets really full when I’m using a lot of small bowls for cereal and cups for liquid nutrition. I didn’t actually know that the top part is safer from heat.
Naval Gazing: Mine Warfare, Part 2
Series Index
In my last column, I discussed contact mines, but in recent years the main focus of mine warfare has become influence mines, mines set off by means other than physical contact with a ship’s hull. Influence mines are traditionally laid on the bottom, although they can be moored if the water is too deep for bottom mines to be effective.
The first influence mine was a magnetic mine developed by the British and used in July of 1918. Magnetic mines, as the name implies, detect changes in magnetic fields caused by ships passing nearby. Early magnetic mines used simple induction coils, and could be defeated by a procedure known as degaussing or deperming, which essentially cancelled out the ship’s permanent magnetic field. This was developed by the British to counter German magnetic mines, which were mostly laid by aircraft. These magnetic mines were also easy to sweep with a magnetic signature generator towed behind the sweeper. However, the sweeper had to either be degaussed or have an inherently low magnetic signature (which usually meant a wood hull). Some aircraft were also fitted with magnetic coils and used to sweep for magnetic mines.
Later magnetic mines used sensitive magnetometers, picking up the changes induced as a body of metal moves through the Earth’s magnetic field. This can’t be disguised by deperming, and even allows mines to detonate when the magnetic field starts to drop, allowing the mine to wait until it is somewhere near the screws instead of near the bow of the ship. This field is also harder for sweepers to simulate. The net result is a significantly more dangerous mine.
The Germans also introduced a second type of influence fuse: the acoustic fuse, which detects sound. Through the 1970s, acoustic mines were simply fired when the sounds around them got loud enough (presumably with some protection against noises like explosions that could be heard from far away). This made sweeping relatively easy, as the sweeper just had to quietly tow a loud noise generator.
As technology advanced, it became possible to look at factors other than raw volume, and mines began to be developed that are targeted at specific types of ships. For instance, some Soviet/Russian mines are fused to only go off if they hear an LM-2500 gas turbine, the standard unit used on US surface warships. This is a serious challenge for sweeping, requiring both knowledge of what was being listened for and the ability to duplicate it. As a result, sweeping had to be abandoned as a practical method for dealing with these mines.
The last major type of influence mine is the pressure mine, first deployed in WW2. This is a fuse that operates by detecting the pressure drop caused by a ship passing overhead. Not only does it have to be a bottom mine, but it also has to be laid in a specific depth range. Too shallow, and it can be set off by wave action; too deep, and it can’t detect ships. However, if it is properly laid in this depth range, there is effectively no way to sweep it. Because the mine is tuned to only detect the type of pressure waves produced by ships, the best way found to sweep fields of pressure mines is to use ‘mine bumpers’: sacrificial ships packed with buoyancy material, and a crew sitting on mattresses (later replaced by remote controls). Needless to say, this is not a popular way to clear a minefield.
The most advanced mines incorporate fuses that use multiple elements, the most common being magnetic-acoustic mines. One problem acoustic mines have is that they require significant power for their detection sensors, which means that they have a limited lifespan. To solve this, a very rudimentary magnetic fuse is used to trigger the acoustic fuse. This requires very little power while on standby, and does not need fine discrimination, as the acoustic component takes care of that. Sweeping these mines requires the right combination of signatures in the right order.
There are even more problems with sweeping for modern mines. Many mines incorporate clocks that hold them inactive for some time after they are laid, so sweeping last night might not mean there are no active mines this morning. And you have to sweep multiple times, as many mines incorporate counters. Instead of going off on the first signature they detect, they can be set to ignore up to a certain number before going off, traditionally 15. This makes sweeping incredibly time-consuming, as a given area must be swept 16 times, even neglecting the effect of timers.
So if modern mines are effectively unsweepable, how do we counter them? The answer is minehunting. Instead of blindly dragging devices through an area suspected of being mined, special sonars are used to detect individual mines, which are then inspected and destroyed either by divers or remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Minehunting ROVs are a major area of research, with new models rapidly appearing. This is making the task of the minehunter easier, although it is still specialized and difficult work. Modern ROVs can be deployed from any ship with appropriate handling gear, leading to the decline of the specialist minehunting ship.
(Post split due to spam filter weirdness. I’ll leave up the post at the new blog if anyone went there first, but stop the mirroring of comments. This is the official home.)
There are also a couple of specialized types of mines that deserve discussion. One is the rising mine. This is a mine that is anchored in deep water and has a very good sensor system. When it detects a target, it releases ballast and begins to rise towards the target, steering itself into a hit. The Soviets even introduced some rocket-propelled rising mines, which are particularly dangerous because they greatly expand the area that can be mined without using mooring chains and threaten a much larger area than a traditional mine. A related type is the CAPTOR mine, short for encapsulated torpedo. This is essentially an anti-submarine torpedo that is programmed to listen for passing targets, usually submarines, and then fire at them. When a hostile submarine is detected, the torpedo is fired at it.
Some mines are converted from other weapons. Many countries use ‘destructors’, aerial general-purpose bombs equipped with a mine fusing package. These make it easy for any aircraft to lay mines, and the US has even looked at fitting some of its destructors with guidance packages. (This would, if nothing else, make them easier to get rid of after the war.) In fact, the US version, known as Quickstrike, can even be dropped on land and set to go off when it detects the magnetic or seismic signature of a passing vehicle. There are also submarine-launched mobile mines, old torpedoes converted to mines. Once they run out of fuel, they simply lay on the bottom and wait for ships to sail past.
Mines have had a great influence in naval warfare. The Germans used an extensive aerial and submarine mining campaign against the British during WWII, which took great effort to counter. The British mining of the Danube was also a critical and often-overlooked effort. In the closing months of the Pacific war, B-29 laid mines became the leading killer of Japanese shipping, bringing their economy to a standstill. It was called Operation Starvation, and if the war had continued, it would have done just that to the Japanese.
I’ve mentioned Wonsan and the use of mines in the Persian Gulf in a previous column, but the actual use of mines isn’t even always necessary to make a minefield; in fact,all you need is a press release. Even that isn’t strictly necessary if you can make the opponent think there’s a minefield while publicly denying it. Because of the difficulty of mine countermeasures, any suspected fields must be dealt with with extreme care. A competent mine warfare team will lay dozens of cheap dummy mines for every real mine, each of which must be dealt with, as must any random junk on the seafloor in the area. There are classified programs that attempt to discriminate between dummies and real mines (and old refrigerators), but we don’t know how effective they are. Booby traps can be used to attack ROVs or clearance divers, and most nations do not have large stocks of either.
Though not very glamorous and not very loved, mines are undeniably effective weapons. They’ve exerted an influence on naval warfare out of all proportion to their cost since the dawn of the 20th century, and will continue to do so well into the future.
This is the end of Naval Gazing on SSC. It’s been a lot of fun writing, and I hope someone has learned something from it. I’m not sure when I’m going to officially start at the new place, as there are still some issues (well, one main issue, graphic design) to work out. I hope it’ll be about two weeks. I have a fair bit of content written up, and the effects of pictures on the posts varies between ‘good’ and ‘amazing’. Said Achmiz has worked out a way to pick up comments from here and cross-post them there, and I’ll post links here for the first few weeks at least, so the discussion can continue here. I was going to cross-post until I saw how good the pictures looked.
Schedule is planned to be the same as here, Sunday/Wednesday, with extra posts for the first while as I move the archives over and update them. (In some cases, that may involve rewrites similar to what I did on fire control, in which case I’ll probably class them as new posts.) The first series will be on Iowa’s history, and I’m also planning to do one on Russian/Soviet ships at Said Achmiz’s request.
Yes, you were accidentally spam filtered. Fixed.
Thanks. In retrospect, I’m amazed it hasn’t happened before now. Do you happen to know if it picked a specific word? Someone on the discord bet it was the part on traps.
Best of luck with the new site and if the NSA ask any sticky questions we will all
deny we ever even heard of youvouch that this is all purely for research and not for nefarious purposes 🙂
They’ve known about me since long before I started here. In fact, I’ve probably gotten less alarming to them in the past year. But thanks.
Just to make sure I’m not misunderstanding: a magnetic-acoustic combo uses the magnetic fuse turns on the acoustic fuse whenever anything is nearby, the acoustic fuse sets off the mine if what that anything is has the right signature, and if not, the acoustic fuse goes back off?
Probably. This stuff is all shrouded in mystery, and I wouldn’t be at all surprised if some mines used more sophisticated systems to stop the sweeper from just dragging a really simple magnetic sweep past in combination with the acoustic sweep. But in principle, the idea is to use the low-power magnetic system as a way to extend the life of the high-power acoustic system.
Let’s say you’re mining some area wide enough for the enemy fleet to pass abreast – if you set a counter on all the mines, is there something that would keep them from just going through once or twice, confident most of the mines would still be inactive? Or is that handled another way, e.g. mixing with mines with no counter or lower counters with the ones with higher counters? And/Or is an area where a fleet could pass without more than a few ships potentially activating the same mine too implausibly large for a typical minefield?
This. Rule of thumb, in the military in general but particularly in fields like this, if you can think of something clever to make the other guy’s job harder, then it’s already in practice. A minefield is most deadly when it’s first laid, as hopefully the other guy doesn’t know it’s there. A good proportion of the mines will have counters set at 0 or maybe 1 to 2, with a few thrown in at 15 just to make sure your sweepers stay busy. And some below that, to make sure you don’t try to sneak things through.
This, too. Usually, you want to plan mines somewhere narrow. Mining large areas gets expensive in terms of mines.
Out of curiosity, do you have any idea what the cost of air-delivered scrap refrigerators is?
Who is doing it and why? If you go through the normal DOD acquisition process, then it’s going to be a lot. If you just weld a couple of lugs on in the field, not so much.
Scrap refrigerators aren’t usually deliberately placed as mine decoys. That was an example of the sort of junk that you often find on the seabed, and that gets in the way of finding mines. The actual, deliberate decoys are basically plastic/metal cases the same shape as the mine and filled with concrete.
“if you can think of something clever to make the other guy’s job harder, then it’s already in practice”
This means someone, somewhere, and probably someone we don’t like, is making actual influence mines inside scrap-refrigerator shells. But I wonder if they were clever enough to mix up the brands and models, or if we’ll figure out after losing a few ships that it’s just one particular model we need to watch for.
The caveat to this is that cleverness to make the other guy’s job harder has a cost. With counters, it’s the cost of the counter itself, which is fairly low, and employment, which is a matter of brainpower. Making the mine look like debris makes the mine more expensive and harder to handle. I don’t have numbers on this, or on how hard it is to tell a real fridge from one filled with a mine, which determines the tradeoff. But it wouldn’t be totally implausible, and I’m sort of surprised I haven’t heard of anyone trying this.
No discussion on minehunting is complete without mentioning The Marine Mammal Systems! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Navy_Marine_Mammal_Program
Turns out that if you can convince a dolphin that it’s fun to find mines, they’re really good at it! But then add in the chance they’ll not feel like it today, or get bored and stop, and also considering their huge logistic footprint, it makes sense they’re going to UUVs these days.
Still, though. Minehunting dolphins!
Cut for length, unfortunately. I was trying to give a really high-level global overview, and decided not to mention them. Also, I don’t think I specified the divers had to be human…
(OK, really, I should have mentioned that.)
Supposedly they’re intelligent, but I’ve never seen any evidence of it.
I’ve been thinking about the US National Debt recently. And it seems there are only two options. A catastrophic collapse or a financial singularity (i.e. post-scarcity economy, or similar). All of the other options (grow our way out of it, inflate our way out of it, decrease spending, or increase taxes) seem politically untenable or functionally impossible. I’m curious where other people fall. Do SSC readers (being who they are) expect a singularity, or does anyone out there honestly expect we’ll get things together and actually solve it without something dramatic. And yes, I would count the debt growing at the same rate or slower than GDP as solving it through growth. The debt is not catastrophic on it’s own, but a continually growing debt appears to be.
The bigger issue isn’t the debt proper, but the unfunded liabilities. the GAO does an annual accrual accounting basis examination of US assets and liabilities, and the results are several tens of trillions on top of the existing debt. Uncle Sam has promised vastly more benefits than it will have money to pay. Eventually there’s going to be a reckoning, and the longer you put off adjusting, the more abrupt the impact will be.
https://www.fiscal.treasury.gov/fsreports/rpt/finrep/fr/fr_index.htm
I would agree that unfunded liabilities are the primary issue, but since they flow into the debt, I’m not sure that they can be disentangled. I think we’re still left with the only possible solutions being catastrophe or singularity.
they flow into the debt eventually, because the government does its accounting on a cash basis. But we really should be considering their net present value as part of the debt today if we want to understand the scope of the problem.
You understand that if we balanced the federal budget and kept it that way for 30 years that the debt would be gone, right?
I think the most useful numbers (which I don’t have handy) are the per-year increases in taxation needed to keep spending in roughly current proportions, and the degree to which tax rates would have to increase to support that. Obviously you can only estimate these numbers, but it’s one of the clearest ways of thinking about it.
>You understand that if we balanced the federal budget and kept it that way for 30 years that the debt would be gone, right?
We could also pay it off by getting bunch of goblins to spin straw into gold, and I’d say that’s at least twice as likely as congress balancing the budget for 30 years running.
Even so, given the ongoing debt servicing, I think the per-year deficits are more salient than the total at a given time.
Only if your definition of “balance the federal budget” includes repayment of principal as it comes due on the expenditure side of the budget. I might be mistaken, but I do not believe that is the way it is actually defined.
I’m pretty sure the standard federal budget includes debt service. See this for example.
Unless I’m missing something, what that page says is that “The federal government must make regular interest payments on the money it borrowed to finance past deficits .”
That’s interest, not repayment of principal as it comes due. If the government simply keeps rolling over the debt, that, I believe, counts as a balanced budget. It’s unbalanced if the debt increases.
Huh, this turns out to be a question that is rather difficult to turn up a crisp answer/reference for.
But yes, I have found several references to a link between surpluses and paying down the debt, including this document from 2000 when there were actually surpluses (and there was anticipation of the possibility of paying it down by 2012).
On that assumption, the effect of balancing the budget would be to fix the size of the debt (given that interest payments do figure into the balance calculation). I believe that means that the dollar cost of debt service would vary (in a complex way) with varying interest rates, but the adjusted cost would gradually go down as the adjusted value of the debt decreased with inflation.
There is always option three, where we slowly pay down the debt. It isn’t strictly necessary to balance the budget and/or pay the debt down to zero; so long as the debt-to-GDP ratio is flat or negative we should be OK. That said, if the only way for politicians to spend more money is to fudge the GDP numbers so they can borrow more money, Goodhart’s Law applies and so it may be advantageous to target the Schelling point of a balanced budget.
Paying down the debt was something the United States Government was able to do as recently as the Clinton administration, so it’s not impossible. Obama-era debt will make it a bit harder, but not intractably so. Divided government probably makes it a bit easier; your choice if you want to get rid of Trump or get rid of Congressional Republicans but preferably not both. Might also be easier if a few other first-world economies precede us over that cliff, both as a warning and to drive a bunch of frightened capital into US markets for a temporary boost.
It will require the fiscal discipline to not try and fix or alleviate recessions by spending lots of government money, by whatever euphemism you care to describe the process. That may also work better with divided government.
Or we can go with the catastrophe.
From the viewpoint of an ignorant outsider, I’m going with catastrophe. Attempting to pay down the debt would be sensible, but if it’s anything like the Irish experience (when the cows all came home and the chickens came home to roost as well) it will be extremely painful, and what is your safety valve? Ireland fell back on the good old reliable “emigrate to Britain/America/Australia” to deal with the problem of “not enough jobs, too many people*” but where are your surplus population going to emigrate?
Had it not been for the Celtic Tiger, which was a flash in the pan due to the mismanagement by the government of the time which seemed to assume that the good times would never end, I have no idea what the state of the country would be like now, and we’ve already had the post-crash austerity, and seem to be heading into a new property bubble that will end as badly as the last one.
And that’s just balancing the books for a small economy, the idea of the cuts needed for everyone (including business bailouts) for one the size of the US economy is horrendous and would probably end up in armed rebellion.
*This was said quite literally by a foreign affairs minister of the time pushing the necessity for people to emigrate – “We can’t all live on a small island”, where “we all” was a population of three million – not even a decent-sized city by the standard of many countries
General rule of thumb: if you think that the only options are the best possible outcome and the worst, you’re probably wrong.
I never said those were the only options. I just see a lot of intractable problems with the other options. Including the unwillingness of one party to ever raise taxes. The unwillingness of the other party to ever cut entitlements. And the fact that all of these trends are pointed in the wrong direction. And certainly lots of things have ended in a singularity (the horse poop problem) or catastrophe (the CDO problem).
Tangent:
I’m curious if anyone here has any insights on how a permanent end to the repatriation tax would impact the whole US economy. The repatriation tax seems to be the most counter productive idea ever at first glance.
It really depends on what the corporations decide to do with their repatriated cash. Historically, they just bring the cash home to pay special dividends, do stock buybacks, and acquisitions and tend not to have any real impact on the economy.
Since wealth and stock ownership tend to be heavily concentrated, most recipients save rather than spend the dividend or stock tender offer. And when they save they tend not to invest in the productive economy but to buy secondary exchange assets, i.e. already issued stocks and bonds. This only changes the prices of existing assets and doesn’t increase productive assets.
Actually, I was thinking more of investments. Let’s say I’m GM and I build cars that I sell in China. I earn a profit from this that I stash in Ugland House. Once I have enough foreign cash to build the new factory I need, I can build 1 factory in Mexico, or 0.65 factory in the US after paying the repatriation tax. This seems weird.
They buy those assets from somebody. Unless he, for some reason, decides to decrease his total investments, total investment goes up.
To put the point differently, increasing the amount of capital in the country tends to drive down interest rates which increases investment.
A territorial corporate tax system is used by almost every other country in the world. It seems like a much better idea than treating companies incorporated abroad better than you treat your own companies.
Anyway, I wouldn’t expect any kind of earth shaking differences. A lot of companies would put out large one time dividends. US tax lawyers would ramp up their knowledge of transfer pricing tax evasion methods, and inversions would no longer be very attractive.
A corporate tax is substantially different from the repatriation tax as the latter targets income earned and taxed abroad. AFAIK the US is the only OECD country that puts a tax on “bringing money home”.
There is no repatriation tax per se. It’s a consequence of the US corporate tax, which as I said is one of the only ones that taxes worldwide income.
It was a relaxation of the harshness of that system, which made US companies non-competitive with foreign companies, to allowed taxes on money earned abroad to be deferred as long as it is held in the country where it was earned.
So there was never a point where Congress introduced a repatriation tax, rather the rule in question was put into place at the behest of multinationals and was an improvement from their perspective on the status quo ante — which was just all income worldwide subject to immediate income taxes.
Planet Money just did a podcast related to this. Apparently there are some proposals for changing it.
http://www.npr.org/sections/money/2017/10/11/557189419/episode-799-corporate-income-tax
thanks for that link, interesting.
I’m going with financial singularity, in the sense that it will be possible to maintain the national debt indefinitely without a catastrophic collapse, and that there may be a singularity at some point.
In this case, shouldn’t we be more worried by private sector debt, which is larger than public?
From your post:
Since 1967 the debt has grown at an average rate of 8.65%, while GDP has grown at an average rate of 2.85% during that same period.
pretty sure you’re looking at nominal debt growth vs real GDP growth there, otherwise the debt to GDP ratio would have gone up by a factor of 1.0865^50/1.0285^50 ~ 15.5, which obviously didn’t happen.
Quick google says debt to GDP in 1967 was 34%, today is about 104%, so the difference between debt growth rate and economic growth is more like 2.2%. I think this requires several revisions in the rest of your post, for example I’d expect that there were lots of years where economic growth outpaced debt growth, not just around the tech bubble.
A couple other random things: the US debt is mostly not indexed to inflation, and has an average maturity of almost six years currently.
Good catch. You’re right it is probably nominal.
As far as indexing to inflation, I was mostly talking about certain entitlements which are indexed to inflation. Also health care costs, which are a huge share of things have for a long time been over inflation. I think people would be ecstatic if health care costs grew at only the rate of inflation.
Why do you consider the US national debt to be completely out of control? $60,000 per capita isn’t a catastrophic amount. It’s in the ballpark of one year’s gross income. Plenty of families have higher debt ratios, particularly if they stretched to afford a big mortgage.
In the end, US citizens are the ones who end up having to pay the debts, right? So what happens if we look at US households’ debts, which are already a bit worrying, then add their share of the country’s debt. I know a decent number of even highly paid people who are slowly accumulating debt, or who already bought more house than they can afford. It’s probably not valid economics, but what worries me is looking at how well individual Americans are handling their own debt, and despairing that the collective will be able to do better.
I think the general “plan” is a mix of growth/inflation. Raise taxes and reduce spending are both politically untenable, because half the politicians are incapable of supporting one or the other.
“Inflate our way out of it” would be pretty painful if we tried to do it all at once, sure, but it’s worth keeping in mind that the national debt is not one giant check for $10T that comes due all at once. It’s a series of small transactions all with different maturities, all due to different people, that come due over the span of multiple decades. So really, all you need to do is inflate the currency at the same rate as you increase the debt to keep the debt constant, or if you can keep up slightly higher inflation than you have growth in the debt, you could start to “pay it down” (in real, but not nominal terms) over time without any one shocking event of “You pay China a nominal $10T that is now only worth $1T and had to cause hyperinflation for the domestic population in order to do so and by the way, China hates you and will never buy your debt again”
No. A sovereign government issuing its own fiat currency is NEVER at risk of defaulting.
There is a fundamental difference between a household budget and the government budget.
See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Modern_Monetary_Theory
Or any of Bill Mitchells & Randal Wray’s writing.
Aren’t we at risk of defaulting because a substantial (and possibly growing) percent of both our voting populace and our political class think it would be a good idea?
The original post didn’t say anything about the government defaulting; it referred instead to “catastrophic collapse”. You are of course correct that the government never needs to default, but only because it can and almost certainly will arrange for the catastrophic collapse to come in some other form. One which leaves the government piously proclaiming that they paid all their bills and debts and hinting vaguely that maybe it was the banksters that were somehow responsible.
The latest proposed solution to the Fermi Paradox: Aliens are hibernating until computation becomes more physically efficient in a trillion years or so.
Conversely, is there a name for a prior that penalizes hypotheses based on how exciting humans would find them? To take the Fermi Paradox as an example, we reduce the probability of proposed solutions in direct proportion to how much they make us say “holy shit!”
So:
It’s extremely hard to progress from single cell organisms to technological civilization (boring!)
Humans are being kept in a planetary zoo until such a time we’ve advanced enough to join the galactic community (holy shit!)
A slumbering ancient race awakes every few eons to wipe out any civilizations showing signs of technological progress (holy fucking shit!!!)
The third hypothesis, ranking highest in HSF (holy shit factor), would thus be deemed the least probable under this prior.
The prior is far from perfect, though. Some confirmed phenomena such as quantum mechanics have high HSF, and what people find exciting is rather subjective.
I think the hibernation theory is certainly incompatible with the Dark Forest theory. It’s hard to imagine that you could sit out the game for that long if it’s as brutal as Liu Cixin suggests.
My own explanation for Fermi’s Paradox is both way out there, but also hopelessly retrograde. For the curious it can be found here.
Possibly “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence,” which I think is just a corollary of Bayes’ Theorem.
Put another way, going “holy shit” is another way of saying “that’s surprising” which is another way of saying “my prior for this is really low.”
The zoo hypothesis has to be, on its own, up there with the least likely possibilities. The “slumbering race” hypothesis is a little weird but it makes sense. But the Fermi Paradox posits that there should be plenty of intelligent aliens. So with all these races and time, there’s not a single record of an event that can be plausibly considered an alien? How do they possibly keep all alien life from reaching Earth and why would they put that much effort in to doing so? The only way to make the argument work is if there were some great filter limiting the number of species capable of intelligence, in which case the Great Filter is doing most of the intellectual work.
I read an article yesterday, about how the two existing very different photosynthesis setups share a common ancestor. If photosynthesis happened only once, its another candidate for a decent filter that reduces the likelihood of intelligent life.
So this hypothesis suggests when a civilisation achieves The Singularity, instead of all the uploaded intelligences now living in a paradise of infinite possibility, they are all powered down until the far, far future when it’s cold enough for fast computation? Billions of years of nothing much, if at all, happening as your transhuman mind idles?
Remind me again why this is better than meatspace? 🙂
The hibernation theory reminds me of this xkcd. In the mean time those of us in meat-space pinky promise not to harvest your computronium substrate for use in the heat shields of our spacecraft. 😉
Because you can have infinite possibility, or you can have 10^30 times more possibility than that.
Why, exactly, do people think the Fermi Paradox needs a solution?
It is a formula that substitutes in variables for unknowns, and then claims there is no way the values could be low enough for there not to be intelligent life all over the universe. That second part does all of the work without any evidence.
We have zero idea what the values should be, and they hide all the complexity of the question.
The Fermi paradox needs a solution in the sense that at least one of the unknown variables needs to have a really really low value to make up for the astronomical number of stars you start with. It’s no particularly profound paradox, just standard proof by contradiction.
Inhabitable planets are now known to be common, so ‘biogenisis is really really rare’ is perhaps the most likely solution. If false, we are probably only decades from finding that out, via finding life elsewhere in the solar system, or perhaps spectroscopy via space telescopes.
And that’s where the exotic answers will start to look a lot more plausible.
Any solution to the Fermi Paradox that assumes there are lots of aliens and they are all independently doing the same thing because it is Obviously the Best Thing To Do, deserves
ridicule and mockeryto be assessed as extremely improbable. Humans alone have come up with more incompatible Obviously The Best Things To Do than I can count, and are busy either doing all of them simultaneously or conspicuously fighting each other over which one to do first, and the diversity of Human+Alien objectives and strategies will necessarily be greater than that of humanity alone. And if the argument is that spacefaring aliens will all be doing the same thing because only wise and enlightened races can do space travel and the wise and enlightened at least will agree on what is best, meh, again I suggest checking out humanity.
Independently-evolved intelligent life is vanishingly rare in this universe, or intelligent life in this universe has been quietly subjugated by a single entity that chooses not to act visibly, or it is nigh impossible for intelligent life to act in a manner visible across cosmic distances. Pick one.
Scott, thanks for bumping the NYC Solstice Kickstarter! We are raising funds from now through October 30th. (Same link as above.)
A couple details about the Kickstarter: In previous years, Solstice has been mostly underwritten by a few generous individuals; we’re trying to produce a more sustainable base of donations for this year’s event. Right now, our sustainable ticket price is about $30, which we’ve found seems steep to newcomers. Our long-term path to sustainability at a lower price point involves getting more yearly attendance, so we want to continue to provide discounted access for the general public and people with tight finances. So. Our hope is for you to donate this year the amount that you’d be happy to donate each year, to ensure the NYC Solstice continues to thrive.
$15 – Newcomer / Affordable option: If you’re new, or you’re not sure how much Solstice is worth to you, or finances are tight, you’re welcome to come with a donation of $15.
$35 – Sponsorship option: You attend Solstice, and you contribute a bit towards subsidizing others using the newcomer/affordable option.
$25 Volunteering Option – If you’re willing to put in roughly 3 hours of work (enough to do a shopping-spree for the afterparty, or show up early to set up, or help run the ticketstand, help clean up, etc)
$50 and higher – Higher levels of sponsorship for those who are able.
For anyone thinking about attending, we are jointly holding the East Coast Rationalist Megameetup, which will be a mass sleepover and gathering in NYC spanning that entire weekend from December 8th to 10th. Register here ($125), more details below.
Since we’ll have a whole bunch of people from the rationalist community all in town for the same weekend, it’d be awesome if we could spend that weekend hanging out together, learning from each other and doing ingroup things. Because many of us will need a place to stay anyway, we can rent a big house on Airbnb together and use that as the central gathering place, like at Highgarden in 2014. This way we’ll have more flexibility to do things than if we all have to wander around looking for a public space.
Besides Solstice and the afterparty, the big activity will be an unconference on Saturday afternoon. We’ll also have a ritual lab, games, meals together, and whatever other activities you want to run! There’ll also be plenty of room for unstructured socializing, of course.
This is all going to cost up to $100 per person for the Airbnb rental, plus $25 per person for food (including at least Saturday lunch and dinner and Sunday breakfast) and other expenses. (The exact Airbnb location hasn’t been determined determined yet, because we don’t know how many participants there’ll be, but $100 per person will be the upper limit on price.)
To gauge interest, registration is open from now until November 9. You’ll be asked to authorize a PayPal payment of $125. It works like Kickstarter; you won’t be charged until November 9, and only if there’s enough interest to move forward. You’ll also only be charged your share of what the rental actually ends up costing, plus the additional $25. For this, you’ll get to sleep in the Airbnb house Friday through Sunday nights (or whatever subset of those you can make it), have three meals with us, and hang out with a bunch of nice/cool/awesome ingroup people throughout the weekend. (Solstice tickets are not part of this deal; those are sold separately through the Solstice Kickstarter.)
If this sounds like a good thing that you want to see happen and be part of, then register before October 30th!
Thanks for linking this, Scott! Unfortunately there is a missing > which is making it appear wrong.
Did anyone read that “postmodernism for rationalists” PDF on Scott’s Tumblr?
I tried very hard to be charitable, and it feels ridiculously arrogant to dismiss a whole huge intellectual movement in one fell swoop, but… I ain’t buying it.
A lot of postmodernism boils down to the perfectly-reasonable observation that “this is all very complicated”.
While that’s almost-always true, it’s a pretty slender threat from which to hang an academic movement. I’ve yet to be all that persuaded by the kinds of extra things that get bolted-on in order to make “it’s complicated” into an academic career. Often it just seems like saying “it’s complicated” in much longer and more obscurantist ways.
I’m not sure it’s a slender thread at all. It gives you huge licence to tear down other academics, especially dead ones that can no longer defend themselves. After all, your dissertation can’t just read “Yep, we’re still pretty sure that X was right about everything.”
Heterodox viewpoint: I view the good parts of postmodernism/critical theory as a sort of philosophical vanguard. You can’t prove anything by pomo methods, but nevertheless you can gain a lot of distinct insights, some of which hopefully make their way down to the more substantial fields of study.
I have this distinction between the terms “cutting edge” and “bleeding edge.” Cutting edge is being at the front of an established field of inquiry, making intellectual advances in the context of a well defined methodological structure. Bleeding edge is the part immediately beyond the cutting edge – the weird zone in which currently unknowable things are coalescing into problems that can actually be solved. Extending the metaphor, the cutting edge is sharp and accurate, the bleeding edge is messy as hell.
The ability to tear down anything, including everything your colleagues say, is useful here, because the freedom to pick and choose theoretical foundations allows you to describe aspects of phenomena which seem inconsistent. Consider as an analogy mathematicians using novel axioms or non-well-founded set theories to derive surprising results.
I think that in this space which is currently not particularly amenable to scientific resolutions, postmodernist notions like unknowability and irreducibility have some intellectual advantage, whereas elsewhere they might just be obscurantist. Being able to grapple with questions that are not well formed and bring them into academic discourse is really useful.
For example, in one class we read about how the data structure of a proposed GPS-linked digital archive interacted with indigenous Karrabing epistemologies and notions of access to knowledge, asking the reader to question what social relations are implicitly and explicitly embedded into data structures. (Povinelli, Elizabeth A. Geontologies: A requiem to late liberalism. Duke University Press, 2016.) Also, compare this to qntm’s analysis of marriage databases and Obergefell v. Hodges. Frankly I find Povinelli’s writing insufferable in comparison to qntm, but it also covers a much broader range of postulations.
Or consider from another class Foucault’s essay “What is an Author?” which asks us to reimagine the author not as an individual, but as a function in social discourse about literature. (Foucault, Michel. “What is an Author?.” Contributions in Philosophy 83 (2001): 9-22.) This is entirely about the map and not the territory – it’s about the attributes assigned to an abstract author and not about a person who writes books. This chance in conception allows us to rederive other conclusions: for example, the notion of intellectual property relies on the author as a means by which preceding ideas within a discourse are transformed into works of literature. Man, I wish this stuff was easier to describe, and instead I’m using a mix of rationalist, critical, and mathematical vocabularies and hopefully this makes sense to someone.
To be fair, there is the tendency of postmodernists to fall into the whole “this is due entirely to patriarchy/colonialism/capitalism, and the only possible solution is revolution” deadend. That’s not super useful even to a leftist like me, nor is the slowness at which the liberal arts get on board with scientific consensus, which seems to me an artifact of pre-digital scholarship.
ALSO I HATE THE RIDICULOUS AMOUNT OF WORDPLAY DISGUISED AS CONNOTATIONAL EXEGESIS IN ACADEMIC WRITING, WHO DO THESE PEOPLE THINK THEY ARE, SCOTT ALEXANDER?
I think Post-Modernism is, as it says, a reaction to Modernism, which means that it’s fighting battles long over in some areas, and isn’t quite aware that it is now the status quo that has to be challenged.
What the new rebel on the block is, I have no idea; post-post-modernism seems like too jokey a notion. But that there is some new academic movement/fad out there is a certainty.
Doing science properly aka fixing the replication crisis?
There are several terms like that but “metamodernism” is my favorite. It’s hard to find a good canonical explanation but this is pretty ok.
Disclaimer: not an expert, just an enthusiast. Salt to taste.
It was OK, but when I saw the title I expected something more. It was a standard introduction to postmodernism, with the same shortcomings they usually have. Not one unusually well suited to rationalists.
The thing is, most rationalists are science-minded, systematizing types. And as such, they tend to take “reality” to mean physical reality. The world is a physical place.
The postmodernist doesn’t see it that way. “Social reality” is considered to be what we actually live in, with physical reality hidden under so many layers it’s practically irrelevant. This is kind of a basic assumption, and if you don’t buy that it’s all going to be unconvincing.
The presentation does contain a good example: when Nietzsche says that God is dead he isn’t talking about a fact of physical reality but that a whole system of social reality, a set of mutually reinforcing narratives, institutions and traditions has broken down.
Postmodernism is the idea that there is not one correct social reality. Not one correct story to tell about life, society and everything (note the human-centeredness, it’s about everything in humans’ lives, not in the universe). No objective morality, no inexorable progress etc. It’s story-focused, which is something that needs to be made very clear, because rationalists tend not to be. (I.e “science is only one of many valid systerms of knowledge” doesn’t so much mean that everything is as true, but that science doesn’t have greater rights to write the stories our social world is running on.)
If premodernism takes social reality (morality, institutions, practices, etc.) for granted, modernism thinks we can make it right through rationality and ingenuity (high modernist rectangle aesthetics is a manifestation of this). Postmodernism thinks there is no such right thing. That doesn’t mean everything is equally good but pm tends to waffle on this because it’s primary purpose is direction-pushing criticism of premodernism and modernism.
It’s about maps, basically, and much of pm is just the application of “the map is not the territory” over and over again. In this way, pm is quite compatible with rationality and lots of LW writing and many of Scott’s posts picking apart concepts and demonstrating the arbitrariness of narratives (not to mention the critiques of scientific practice) is very pomo-like.
While TMINTT is a big deal in science, it’s an enormous, world-shattering deal in the humanities. And I think that many humanists tend to think it’s an equally world-shattering deal for the sciences and wonder how scientists can be so native as to think they can actually find something out.
Ironically, I think postmodernism would look a lot stronger if it applied it’s criticisms to itself and recognized that it’s a limited perspective too, applicable to some things but less so to others. Pm has a lot to say about pop culture, values etc. It has somewhat useful things to say about the sciences, and as the harder the science and the closer we get to the territory, the less a system of though dealing only with maps has to say.
As a result postmodernism glosses over the territory, throws an “of course it’s practically beneficial to trust science” off occasionally while being seemingly uninterested in talking about why. That’s ok, everything can’t be about everything. When aiming towards rationalists and the science-minded, it’s extra important to be open about that: “this is mostly, and centrally, about things that aren’t central in your worldview”.
*
Apologies if this is incoherent, I have no time to edit, on my way to work.
What a charmed life you’d need to have for physical reality to be under so many layers of social reality that it’s practically irrelevant to you. No having to grow your own food, no concern about access to clean water, no genetic diseases shortening your life and causing an atypically high need for medical intervention…
Would you say it’s an unfair description of the postmodernist mindset?
No, I would say it’s fair!
Regardless of how fair it is and how reasonable it is to think that way, I’ve found that what they say makes a lot more sense if interpreted against that background.
It also helps to consider that the map-territory relation goes both ways. Our maps are influenced by reality, obviously, and science tries to make that influence as direct as possible. The humanities have tried the same, historically, but found out that they can’t get the same results as physics. It’s too complicated, and maps are as a result a choice.
(Lots of pomo writing seems to be restatements of this in different contexts and with lots of wordplay to illustrate that meaning isn’t fixed and verbal statements therefore not definitively attached to reality.)
That puts focus on the other part of the relation: how maps influence reality (Scott joked about this in Unsong, a highly postmodern book). They do simply because ideas affect human actions, and human actions reshape the world. Think of postmodernism and related ideas as focusing only on that part of the relation and basically acting like the other doesn’t exist, and it does make sense.
Combining “maps are choices” with “maps affect reality” naturally leads to the conclusion that knowledge has political dimensions and claims of objectivity therefore means a push for political power. Again, this has extremely varied applicability, and it’s easy to go overboard with it if you have an ax to grind.
I read Unsong, and various of Scott’s other writings, as being (among other things[1]) a satire on the idea of the world being made of words, a way of pointing out how silly the idea is.
[1] E.g. A lot of stuff to do with The Comet King is about EA, and could work just as well in a world not made of words.
Oh I agree. I was thinking mostly about a particular joke where a town first appeared on a map and as a result later became founded.
The book is postmodern in other ways (playing with narrative conventions, mixing styles and elements, etc).
One thing: when people use postmodern as an adjective it’s not always clear whether they’re referring to postmodernism or postmodernity; as I understand it, the former purports to understand the latter. By my reckoning, Unsong might be “postmodern” in the “of postmodernity” sense, but not in the “embodying postmodernism” sense.
Of course, various sorts of people could say “there’s no postmodernity, only postmodernity” (or vice versa) but just because something doesn’t exist doesn’t mean people won’t try to talk about it. See also: “Dark Ages”.
True, I meant “of postmodernity” when talking about Unsong.
Use a smartphone app to record an average day. Press button A every time you have to make a high level mental decision based on physical reality or math. Press button B for the same based on social construction.
For example, ‘how fast can my car stop?’ is A, ‘what is the speed limit?’ is B, just routinely driving without thinking about it is neither (because obviously, every time you move your limbs you are kind of doing physics, but not really). ‘what is the growing season for artichokes?’ is A, ‘which supermarket selss them cheapest?’ is B.
Predictions: B >> A. In modern society, outside certain specialist (and mostly high status) jobs, A will rarely be non-zero. The thing is, nevertheless a society that set speed limits in contradiction with how long it took cars to stop would have a problem.
Thing about artichokes: there’s a large amount of behind-the-scenes infrastructure that makes not worrying about the growing season on artichokes possible for the average consumer in a supermarket. “Which supermarket sells them cheapest”, well, there are a variety of factors which will affect the price of artichokes, including the efficiency of growing, storing and distributing the things, and different supermarkets will be plumbed into different parts of the infrastructure.
Of course, if supermarket A has cheaper artichokes than supermarket B, it’s not straighforwardly obvious whether this is because A has better trucks or more aggressive negotiators, or whether A is using artichokes as a loss-leader, and B is using the artichokes as a profit-maker and something else as their loss-leader.
Routinely driving without thinking; people only get to be able to routinely drive without thinking because they’ve practised, practise comes in with obedience to the speed limits, the speed limits exist because cars take a while to stop, and hit harder when they’re going faster. So in a sense, all three things are about A.
Hey, wait, you say. Aren’t speed limits kinda variable from country to country, and that variation doesn’t necessarily reflect variation in the slipperiness of roads, quality of break pads, response time of ambulances etc.? Indeed. The chain from unarguably-brute-physical-reality[1] is long and indirect, and furthermore often quite tangled and elastic, so on the margin a lot of the differences we see might not be due to differences in brute-physical-reality, but due to unarguably-social things. The further you extrapolate from that margin, the more ridiculous the consequences of any “all is social” assumption will be.
[1] Of course, people like me also think that thought is ultimately physical too, I typically roll my eyes at phrases such as “historical materialism”, the thoughts in everyone else’s heads that mean I can exchange my cash for goods and services are physical, but hey…
Of course, the reason why we set speed limits [hopefully] based on sound principles of stopping distances etc is because we want to protect people and communities from being hit by poor drivers. It’s because we place value on peoples’ lives, and to a lesser but significant extent, on property as well. Which brings us back to B.
Well of course. But whichever way, A is a critical part of the chain, and can’t be ignored, and no amount of additional B can dilute it out of existence. Sure, there can be a division of labour where some people look at A and some look only at B, or someone looks at A while learning and B when proficient, but still, someone looks at A.
Ah, you might say, but if B is at the beginning of the chain, surely it can be uprooted, surely we can eliminate the need to think about A. But that would be changing the subject…
I would also predict B>A. But as for A = 0:
“How long until my next appointment? Do I have enough time to do X beforehand?”
“How much would it cost to buy X and Y?”
“Which of these is cheapest per volume?”
“Do I have enough X to bake Y for 3 people?”
“Do I have enough food for the rest of the week, or should I buy more groceries?”
“Is this change correct?”
“Am I sober/awake/well enough to drive?” – arguable, since obviously many people decide based on social reality, but it’s real reality that determines how likely you are to survive your decision. I guess, in light of that, it’s not totally clear to me what you mean by “hav[ing] to” make a decision on one basis or another.
Getting back to the important part, the cheap place to buy artichokes is Costco.
What’s interesting about the list above is that about half of them are real inherent constraints, and half of them are a result of a societal decision to use mathematics for a particular thing, typically because it is already taught in school. Which, in turn, is a decision you can go back in history and say ‘this person made it on such and such a day as part of a deal between such and such a political factions’.
For example, there is no inherent reason for the price of X + Y to be equal to the price of X plus the price of Y. In fact, commonly X + X + X = 2X.
You could perhaps define modernism as ‘the social convention of using reality as a justification for social conventions’.
I see your point for a single seller, but if I’m buying a cord of wood from one guy, and pint of beer from another guy across town, that pretty much has to cost the sum of the individual prices.
Prices: “no inherent reason for the price of X + Y to be equal to the price of X plus the price of Y. In fact, commonly X + X + X = 2X.”
On the one hand, BOGOF (EDIT: oops, no, not BOGOF, 3-for-2. Silly me.) exists. On the other hand, BOGOF is what they call a “special offer”, an exception to the normal rules. In particular, you can’t stack your BOGOF: (X+X+X)+(X+X+X)+(X+X+X) != 4X.
There are strong reasons for the price of X + Y to be equal to the price of X plus the price of Y, occasionally overridden by stronger reasons for the price to be somewhat otherwise. Even then, the price isn’t usually too far from X+Y. You don’t see X+X+X = 1000000X, or X+X+X=-X or X+X+X=iX – and almost all possible ways of combining price are even further from X+X+X = 3X than that. Odd that.
@Montfort
Life hack: try buying two cords of wood from the first guy and bartering a cord of wood for a case of beer with the second.
@Montfort: only if you have the social arrangement of a single universal arithmetic-based currency. If you buy on store credit, or the beer seller is south of the border, or you are using a company credit card you won’t be able to justify buying alcohol with, arithmetic axioms will not in fact apply.
As long as the Sons of Martha are on the job, the rest of us can lead exactly such a charmed life.
That struck me too. Yes, there’s a way you can describe how someone who is disadvantaged/living in poverty is affected by the social reality when it comes to accessing solutions to their physical problems (that’s where the whole “structural racism” thing does meet the road), but in general you do need to have the luxury of being able to count on “I have a roof over my head and can pay my bills and have money left over” to be “yeah well the physical reality is so far down the bottom of this pyramid it’s irrelevant”.
I don’t think anyone sane would literally say that physical reality is irrelevant, it’s just that typical pomo-style theory acts as if it was – because they tend do deal with that aspect of reality and not others. Note how much our ideas of how things are are influenced by media and pop culture rather than direct experience. I don’t live in the US, for instance, so my idea of what a high school is like is entirely constructed out of pop cultural tropes. Doesn’t mean that those tropes in turn aren’t influenced by reality, but that’s the half postmodernism tends to not talk about.
It makes a bit of sense if you don’t take it as a complete model (which would be quite ironic).
You scoff, but when you look at the people who are most at the mercy of the physical world you see them enmeshed in beliefs that are far from what you would call “objective reality”. Meanwhile our best determinations of what is “real” are made by people as isolated from hunger, disease, and conflict as possible.
How do you think those layers of insulation get built and maintained?
I’m not sure I’m being fair, but from what I’ve read of post-modernism (bits and pieces, nothing extensive) it seems to me that post-modernists think they can understand social reality by riffing from their subconscious. There’s no serious effort to find out what other people are thinking.
A thought experiment, and a more general question I’d like to hear folks’ thoughts on:
Suppose you/a random intelligent person of taste had never heard of a writer considered to be one of the greatest ever. In this case, let’s say Fyodor Dostoevsky, who Jordan Peterson in a conversation with Sam Harris cited as an example of a fiction writer whose work was so awe-inspiring and brilliant that it self-evidently contains important truths.
Now suppose you were put on a desert island and given The Brothers Karamazov, in addition to 4 other novels with similar length and themes by 19th century Russian writers who are now completely forgotten and/or regarded as at most moderately talented by critics. Imagine that you were asked which novel was a great, enduring, timeless, etc. work of art. Do you think you have better than chance odds of guessing “correctly”? (And you can repeat this thought experiment for any form of art.)
I personally would conjecture that even most educated people with “sophisticated” tastes—the people who would sing the praises of Dostoevsky, Wagner and Picasso to the Heavens if asked—would not have better than chance odds of picking the works of Dostoevsky, Wagner and Picasso out of a line up in an “aesthetic vacuum” where they hadn’t already been told by other people how great these artists are.
The bigger question I’m getting at here is: are there any objective metrics by which we can judge a work of art’s quality? Or is the only way for people to agree that a work of art is great, and then people search for greatness in whichever works that they already “know” are great?
I’m not entirely sure what the implications of this are—I think obviously one can still personally enjoy art in its various forms. However, I think there’s also obviously a sense in which people differentiate “art that I personally enjoy consuming, regardless of what other people think about it” and “art that I consume because it signals that my tastes are sophisticated, and even if I don’t personally enjoy it I will still publicly agree that it’s ‘great'”. Does this difference need to exist?
Yes, I think I would have considerably better than chance odds of selecting The Brothers Karamazov over random works by lesser 19th century Russian novelists. I am not confident I would choose a Picasso at better than chance out of a selection of his contemporaries, but then I do not pretend to be as sophisticated in assessing paintings as in assessing novels. I don’t know that your bigger questions can be reasonably answered in a comment, but apparently we disagree about the answer to the narrower question.
Fair enough; I don’t see any obvious way to actually test this. However, I think that as long as one expects to be at least non-trivially below perfect selection, it does cast real doubt on the alleged objectivity of great works of art. If people in an aesthetic vacuum near perfectly chose the “great” work of art every time, I would concede that there is some important objective difference. However, if it was even, say, 65/35 odds to choose the “correct” answer, I would say that this shows that wholly subjective judgments likely play an important role in choosing which works of art are “great”.
Also, since extremism in thought experiment is no vice, I realize that I really should have scaled the thought experiment up: imagine having to choose one great novel out of 200 or 5,000 or 100,000 novels. Would you still be confident that you’d do much better than chance at selecting the “great” one?
I think this is a fair change to the thought experiment, because I think in an analogous thought experiment for something with more objective measurements scale wouldn’t matter. For example, if you had to develop a theory of gravity that would predict whether apples fall up or down, or a theory of probability to maximize your odds of choosing the car in the Monty Hall problem, it wouldn’t matter whether you had to test it 10 or 1000 or 10,000 times—you’d still be totally confident, once you developed the right theory, that it would make accurate predictions.
Whereas I think that if you scale up the aesthetic equivalent I proposed, it would likely reduce the “accuracy” of one’s predictions. It would perhaps seem “unfair” to have to try to consistently choose the one great novel out of, say, 75 choices. But I think this proves the point—if objective metrics could separate great and not-great art, you would still expect to have a high degree of predictive accuracy even with a huge number of choices. (Which maybe you do expect you would have, but I find rather unlikely.)
Seems to me like if you have a selection of 10,000 Russian novels a lot of them would count as “great”. No idea if that would be twenty, two hundred, or two thousand, but a lot more than one. (Ok probably not 2k).
And why do we need to be able determine “greatness” to a granularity of 1 in 75? I can see why society/a group of people would find an objective measure of “greatness” useful at a level of “some of these 75 things are really good, and some aren’t”, but I don’t see why the “good” group has to reduce to 1 (and the same 1 for every person). Going from Sturgeons law, I guess 10% is a decent portion, but since people experience “Different Worlds” (referencing Scott’s post) I also don’t see why everyone’s 10% would or should overlap completely.
Take some literature that the experimental subject is entirely unfamiliar with–for many people that could Chinese or Portuguese or Icelandic–but many of whose works have been translated into the subject’s language. See if he can pick out the ones viewed, by people who are familiar with the literature, as great.
You could even do it for works in the subject’s own culture, provided you first eliminated any great works he had read and altered the titles of great works he had not read so he wouldn’t recognize them. My guess is that I haven’t read and wouldn’t recognize a fair fraction of what are considered great English language novels.
Even easier for poetry, given how few people actually know much beyond a few standard works.
That might be a fair test of a work’s standalone quality, but I don’t think that’s what matters to most people — they care about how great a work is in its cultural context. Who cares if “relatively unknown classic Chinese novel X” is objectively better than “Romance in the Three Kingdoms” to someone ignorant of Chinese literature? Since Romance has so much culture built around it that increases it’s enjoyment beyond the book itself. [Edit: I’m assuming this is the case for Romance. A specific example from my experience — I got a definite thrill from recognizing famous lines when I read his plays in high school that had nothing to do with the plays’ objective quality.]
Well, an outsider who is unaware of Chinese culture would care about this test, but then we’re getting into “greatest books for which audience” and down the rabbit whole of “everything is relative”…
…argh, I feel like I’m not making this point well. I think QuoQuoQuo2 might be making my point better but I need to re-read their post.
How well something comes across in translation may not map very well to the quality of the original work; the actual Aeneid is noticeably better than the best translations of the Aeneid.
I’d rank The Maias as my personal favorite novel, and I’d say it’s absolutely one of the 19th century’s greats. But then again, I speak Portuguese.
(There’s an excellent translation into English by Margaret Jull Costa. If you’re looking for good Christmas-break reading, you could certainly do worse).
One big problem with literary fiction, IMO, is that it requires the reader to be intimately familiar with the cultural context of society, as it existed at the time and place where the book was written. This makes the book increasingly inaccessible to future generations, since in order to comprehend it one must study history. On the plus side, this process can be quite rewarding, since the dedicated reader is virtually guaranteed to actually learn something.
Science Fiction and Fantasy sidestep this problem by inventing fictional societies. True, they still allude to the contemporary social issues of the day, but it’s still possibly to enjoy those books without taking a 4-year course on e.g. pre-Revolutionary Russian history. This makes genre books much more accessible, although admittedly less educational.
Well it’s true you need to learn a lot to enjoy the book in the same way its original audience did, but there’s nothing to stop you from enjoying it in a new way. I mean, usually it’s easier to get the current people to enjoy an adaption/reboot/retelling, but some people still read and enjoy the original. I genuinely enjoyed some of the Canterbury tales I read in my high school Brit Lit class, even though I don’t know much about 13th century England. (We only read 3~4, and I didn’t like all of them, but I did really like at least one, don’t remember which unfortunately.)
Edit: or maybe a better example is John Donne. (Well, I know quite a bit more about Early Modern England, but man I love Donne’s poetry.)
I’m not too familiar with John Donne, but personally I’ve found the Canterbury Tales totally impossible to even understand without at least a short history lesson. Shakespeare is hit or miss; for example, the major points of e.g. The Tempest are relatively easy to understand; but once you get down into the topical humor and the political commentary (which feels like 75% of his plays, to be honest), you’d better learn what all the allusions mean, or you’ll miss out on most of the content. I think that most of classical Russian literature is the same.
I found Tom Sawyer pretty incomprehensible as a young kid.
I haven’t studied the humanities since high school, but whenever I’m exposed to Shakespeare I’m consistently shocked at how obviously great his work is. In first year of university I encountered a strikingly beautiful turn of phrase in a judgement, and later discovered that it was a Shakespeare quote.
That’s not quite your “in an aesthetic vacuum” test, since I’d read half a dozen plays and studied three of four formally by that point, but it’s close enough that I’m comfortable defending Shakespeare according to that standard, which I think is the right test for whether art is objectively good.
More generally, I think a lot of stuff from the artistic canon probably holds up to the application of time and effort. Visual art, which I’m formally uneducated in, mostly looks beautiful and/or impressive when you stare at celebrated examples of it, though there are probably quite a few “emperor’s new clothes” examples floating around as well. I think Rodin, or Henry Moore, are noticeably better sculptors than a talented dabbler, but I might well be fooled by the work of the third or thirtieth best sculptor in a given genre. If I devoted more effort to systematising my knowledge of sculpture I’d improve that discernment, and only some of that would be my getting indoctrinated into that aesthetic assumptions of the field.
Fine wine, and fine food generally, is an area where this gets debated a lot. People can learn to imperfectly but repeatably identify “good” wine in blind tastings, but how much of what they learn is just adopting an arbitrary aesthetic hierarchy, and how much of it would survive the need to reestablish all the assumed knowledge from scratch?
My personal view is that the answer’s not “none of it” – there are fairly objective differences in wine quality – but neither is it “all of it” – some of what we praise a wine for is determined by free-standing founding assumptions about what “good wine” means. And I suspect the ratio is a little better for most other forms of art.
My first thoughts upon reading a play by one of Shakespeare’s contemporaries (Marlow’s Faust) were “Wow, this can barely hold a candle to Shakespeare!”
I probably would’ve been inclined to agree with you even before then, but that solidified my position.
Wow. And Marlowe is usually considered “also one of the greats” — I’ve seen people claim “he would be better regarded than Shakespeare if he hadn’t died so young”. (NOT saying this is my opinion, AFAIK I haven’t read any Marlowe, but I have seen the claim.)
It takes a while for writers to find their voice.
Does early Shakespeare hold a candle to Shakespeare?
I quite liked that speech by the moor at the end of Titus Andronicus, but I think it’s generally considered to be one of his weakest plays.
Agreed. Ben Jonson too – his best work is sort of meh next to Shakespeare.
@spkaca, a possibly interesting point: According to the book I’m currently reading, after they’d both died, Ben Johnson spent about a century and a half being considered the greater figure, before the pendulum of taste returned to Shakespeare and rendered him the greatest English author.
Yet even there, tastes differ. I was forced to study five of his plays in school, and for various reasons I have watched another two or three filmed or live performances. And he just consistently fails to impress me. It’s all sort of meh.
It’s a bit strange that there can be such a range of opinion, isn’t it? Two thoughtful and educated fellows would not disagree to such an extent about whether something is heavy or blue, but they are right now disagreeing about whether the most celebrated playwright in English is even any good.
It seems to me this sort of disagreements condemns the study of aesthetics to hopeless vagueness. If it is honest, it has to be a matter with tendencies, correlations, and gradients, rather than clear measures and judgements of quality.
There is good poetry in Shakespeare’s plays, but if I were judging him by the sonnets alone I would not rank him as an important poet. Millay, to take one example, writes what I see as much better ones.
It’s all Greek to me.
Have you read any lesser 19th-century Russian writers?
I think this is actually somewhat orthogonal to your “can people pick out great works of art in a lineup?” question, but I’ll address them both.
So, obviously, this is a question that people have been interested in for a very long time. In the contemporary analytic philosophy literature, the affirmative answer for this question, the thesis that artistic works really do instantiate properties such as goodness or badness, is called “aesthetic realism”. From my own admittedly limited reading, most of the arguments advanced by contemporary philosophers for aesthetic realism tend to be rather indirect, and rarely are any “proofs by construction” attempted. One might argue, for instance, that Tolstoy’s War and Peace is so much more obviously arresting, erudite, and valuable than a ten year old’s English class assignment, that it would be foolish to say that the difference between them is merely a matter of opinion. You can see why philosophers would be reluctant to get into more specifics than that though. You can imagine a philosopher of art laying down his precise guidelines for what constitutes a good painting, what colors should be used, what size it should be, etc, and the whole thing would start to sound silly rather quickly.
You might say that I try to take a middle ground between the full realist and naive relativist positions. I don’t believe that there are objective properties of beauty and ugliness “out there” in the world that our art could possibly conform to. Such things simply don’t fit into a physicalist picture of reality. But I also think that saying “meh it’s all relative just do what you want” sort of misses the point, given how frequently people pass aesthetic judgments on works and how they seem to be able to produce cogent arguments to support their judgements. Also, we have the empirical fact that some works entertain and engage more people than other works, and some works endure through history while others are forgotten. Surely, there are probably qualities of the works themselves that go at least some of the way towards explaining these facts?
If we’re to make sense of the idea of artistic quality, I think we should view the rules of artistic judgment as akin to the rules of a game like Chess. There’s no Platonic “form of Chess” out there and it would be silly to call yourself a “Chess realist”. The rules are a completely arbitrary human invention. And yet, we can objectively measure how well people are able to conform the rules, and actually executing the best possible moves within the constraints of the rules is quite challenging. Art obviously differs from Chess, however, in the sense that the rules of much more vague, and it seems that not everyone is always playing the same game at the same time.
So what might some of these “rules of the art game” be? As a kind of artist myself (writer), I have some opinions on the matter, purely derived from my own experience of trying to do art and simply observing what seems good to me and what doesn’t. A lot of art, at least of the narrative type, revolves around trying to control your audience’s emotional and conceptual reactions to your work – you’re trying to control what associations certain elements trigger in their minds, what they think they know and what they can infer about the work, etc. If you can’t control your audience’s mental state, then you can’t reliably create those intense and surprising moments that draw them into your work. For example, in the story I’m working on now, character A has an argument with character B, but then A has to send an email to B shortly thereafter in order to advance the plot. But A just had an argument with B and probably isn’t in much of a mood to talk to him right now. How should I get A to email B? Well, one thing that would mesh nicely with certain other elements in the story would be to have A undergo a relatively stressful (to him) event that he feels anxiety over, and he decides to email B to express his worries (A doesn’t have many other friends to talk to, you see). But then that might make people decide “oh, A is freaking out over something trivial, he seems kinda weird”, perhaps even going so far as to label A as having an anxiety disorder, which wouldn’t be very optimal, since a key part of the story later on is that the reader is supposed to question whether A is entirely sane, and the force of those scenes would be lost if the reader simply decided early on that A is insane. But at the same time, it really is an important part of A’s personality that he gets excessively anxious over trivial events, so I want to gently relay that information without making it seem overwhelmingly important. The more elements you add to a story, the more you have to think about these interlocking webs of associations, and exactly what information you’re imparting to the reader at any given time.
Similar to the experiences that mathematicians report, I often struggle with these problems for certain periods of time without much progress, until a solution finally comes to me in a flash of inspiration, which I take as further evidence that I am expending cognitive effort on these problems and that I’m holding my solutions to an at least semi-objective standard. So this might be a guide to at least one way of trying to objectively evaluate a work’s quality; you examine a work to see how many problems the artist solved while designing it, and how difficult the problems were, and decide whether his solutions were adequate or not. Unfortunately, I think there’s been very little written about what a “taxonomy of artistic problems” would look like, and even less written about how to analyze the works of others in these terms. Also, as I said before, the example I gave above is relatively specific to narrative works. I don’t know what sorts of things painters and poets usually trouble themselves over. Musicians seem to have their own very peculiar and deep history of problems relating to music theory.
I of course don’t mean to imply that I’ve given a full theory for evaluating works of art here. In particular, I’ve said nothing about many other features of art that I think are important, including a work’s emotional impact, social function, pedagogical potential, historical importance, etc. I just hope this is something worth thinking about is all.
Probably. I suspect (without much evidence) that a lot of what we consider the “canon” right now is deeply contingent and not really based on any standard at all. Not the standard of analyzing a work’s formal qualities, not the standard of seeing which work has had the greatest influence on other artists, or anything else. That doesn’t imply that assembling a more sensible canon isn’t possible, only that you shouldn’t feel obligated to take the current canon too seriously.
Probably not. If you want to be an artist, then it seems worth it to do some theorizing about what makes art good and engaging, but even then, I think the best tests for a work’s quality will probably come down to empirically measurable properties – how much people enjoy it and how much influence it has on other artists. And if you’re just deciding what art you personally should consume, then it’s just like… do whatever you want, man. Ultimately, I think people take art too seriously and try to intellectualize it too much. There’s a fantastic essay by Susan Sontag [1] about this. I also recommend Literature Against Philosophy by Mark Edmundson [2].
The only place where I think a good/good for you distinction might need to exist is if there’s a particular work that’s not very fun to actually experience, but nonetheless has interesting conceptual features that have inspired a large number of other artists.
That got kind of long. Let me know if you have any questions about what I wrote here or if you want me to clarify anything.
[1] http://www.coldbacon.com/writing/sontag-againstinterpretation.html
[2] https://www.amazon.com/Literature-against-Philosophy-Plato-Derrida/dp/0521485320
Well, we are all humans; our genes are all pretty much the same, and we inhabit the same physical reality. Thus, our minds are also pretty similar, which means that we’re going to have similar standards of beauty vs. ugliness. Culture plays a role, of course — we’re not identical, just similar — but that’s different from saying that aesthetic standards are purely arbitrary. In a very real way, they do exist out there in the world, just as we ourselves do.
One piece of data with regard to music: many years ago, one of the music history professors at my college had got hold of a bunch of pieces of music that were important for understanding the early development of the symphony, and he put together a scratch orchestra to get them recorded. These were things that hadn’t been played since not long after they were written. Playing through them as part of the scratch orchestra, I could see why they hadn’t been played since then: compared to Mozart and Hayden, they were deadly dull.
I heard a similar story from my music teacher: the pieces sounded great the first couple times they played them, but after practicing them over and over for a week or so, they got rather boring.
FWIW, I feel that way about most music…
Data point: When I was young, I read most of my dad’s SF collection. The only books I liked enough to remember were Lem’s Cyberiad and a few collections of short stories by Asimov. I think I knew Asimov was well-regarded even then, but I’d never heard of Lem before.
Another data point: I once went on a college trip that included a concert in a church. I got bored and fell asleep after a while, and managed to wake up once I heard something I liked. So I checked the program and found out that I’d slept through most of the Bach and woken up for Penderecki.
That doesn’t make Penderecki necessarily better, just louder 🙂
true, that doesn’t make everything written before 1850 or so skull-shatteringly boring tinkle-tinkle music for twits in wigs to drink expensive vinegar to on the veranda*, but that doesn’t mean it’s not
* I don’t know what a veranda is
…But the qualities that make something worthy of canonization aren’t necessarily the same qualities that make something good. It’s hard to argue that the first bands of the various musical subgenres are near the top quality-wise within that subgenre, but they’re shared cultural context for everyone in the subgenre and they can be taken as aesthetic reference points and so on. Sometimes it’s more important to have a shared cultural context than to pick the best available things. (Did you see the game?)
(edit machine broke sorry)
I think there is some objectivity in how we rank great works of literature. Or, if it’s not literally objectivity, then it’s at least consistent subjectivity, not just pure signaling/groupthink/priming/etc.
The reason I think that is because I’ve read multiple works by certain “great” authors, and I’ve found some of the books much better than others. My first exposure to Tolstoy was How Much Land Does A Man Need? which I did not enjoy, and I walked away thinking that Tolstoy was tremendously overrated. I was pretty open at that time about believing that Tolstoy was inferior to most pulp fantasy novelists, which definitely isn’t something I would have ever admitted if I were mainly interested in signaling my sophistication or conforming to society’s tastes.
Later I read Anna Karenina, which I liked much more, and I revised my opinion of Tolstoy’s skills, deciding that he actually was one of the greatest writers of all time. So there must have been something I genuinely liked about that book, which wasn’t present in the story I read earlier, and it couldn’t have been the author’s name, since that was the same for both. I can therefore be confident that my fondness for Anna Karenina is at least partially genuine.
Similarly, I enjoyed Notes from the Underground much more than I enjoyed The Brothers Karamazov. If reputation were clouding my judgment, I probably would have liked them equally, or liked The Brothers Karamazov more, since it’s the more famous and the longer of the two. (I’d still rate Karamazov very highly, though.)
However, I do agree that the author’s name influences things significantly. If I’d grown up in an alternate universe where Turgenev was considered better than Dostoevsky, I think there’s a greater than 50% chance I’d agree with that. Or to use your island thought experiment, it’s certainly possible, though unlikely, that I would have rated Home of the Gentry or some other less notable Russian novel higher than The Brothers Karamazov.
(But I don’t think I would ever rank either of them lower than My Immortal.)
If you used thousands of books, then I really doubt that the majority of people would rank The Brothers Karamazov in first place, but I do think that, on average, it would be higher than most books. If you used five books, then I’m pretty sure it would be on average in the top two or three, if it weren’t in first place. It doesn’t really matter to me if it wouldn’t be everyone’s first choice. I think a high average rating would still indicate some objective quality.
When it comes to classical music, my rankings would be different from the mainstream ideas about who the supposedly greatest composers were. I’d consider Mahler and Dvořák better than Wagner and Beethoven, because I’ve listened to a lot of classical music blind and only later learned who the composers were, after making my own independent judgments. So if your island test were repeated with records instead of books, then I’m absolutely certain I’d have failed.
So to summarize this rambling post: I try to examine my own tastes as objectively as possible, and I’d say that in some cases I honestly do think society’s conception of greatness is correct, and in some cases I don’t. Therefore I believe there is probably some mixture of objective characteristics and traditional reputation that determines a work’s current popularity. I am entirely sure that purely independent judgments wouldn’t 100% match the official concepts of what the greatest books or songs are, but I believe there would be significant correlation, and I think that still points to something objective, even if it’s not nearly as objective as you’d hope.
What these objective characteristics are would be very hard to define, though.
I would like to refer the reader to the Roger Scruton film “Why beauty matters” published by the BBC, which convinced me that there really IS such a thing as “objective beauty”, although I do not believe there is ever going to be a concise definition of it.
I’m not sure how convincing I found it, personally. It was difficult to tell exactly what he meant most of the time. He seemed to be conflating many different concepts while not providing enough evidence or logic to prove most of them.
I agreed with some of it, but I’m not sure if I agree with much more than I would have already agreed with before seeing the video.
I’m particularly doubtful about the link between beauty and tradition. Cathedrals and marble statues are nice, but isn’t there also a certain beauty in the skyscraper, or in the car, or in the highly aesthetic modern art of Jack Storms or Yayoi Kusama? I don’t think the modern world is without its own charms, and I don’t think modern art is always an oxymoron.
Thanks for the My Immortal link. I think it’s literally the only time a wikipedia article has made me laugh out loud.
I wonder if anyone has done this experiment, but with wine. Oh wait…
You can’t do this experiment with wine because if there were a Bach or a Beethoven or a Mozart of wine, or a Shakespeare or a Tolstoy, their finite output would be too expensive for most people to ever experience or to be used in this sort of experiment. Wine-tasting is mostly about sorting out third-rate product from fourth-rate, or thereabouts, the sort of thing where if there were a musical or literary equivalent almost nobody would ever bother with it.
Someone should be able to pick the work considered the greatest among a selection of unknown work if:
1) They are reasonably familiar with the cultural metrics by which this work is considered great
and
2) That metric is sufficiently self-consistent that several different people using it can arrive independently at the same conclusion
If you pick an islander from an uncontacted tribe, and have them listen to 5 music pieces in major scale, and 5 in minor scale, in random order, and ask them to pick which ones express sadness, their guess should be no better than chance, because in spite of how much we take it for granted, the idea that “minor scale = sad” is an entirely arbitrary western trope, that is not reflected in other musical traditions.
If you do the same task with a random westerner, even when with close to zero musical culture, they should be able to correctly pick the “sad” pieces, because of how entranched the minor=sad trope is in the western zeitgest, to the point that even people with no interest in music are exposed to it from birth.
Data point: I really don’t like modern south Korean cinema. I’ve seen supposed masterpieces like “Memories of Murder”, and much less well regarded shlock films like “I Saw the Devil”, and I’m honnestly not sure what objective criterias can explain that the former gets much more praised than the latter. To them both, within the same genre, I largely prefer a Chinese film called “Black Coal, Thin Ice”, which I’ve seen fans of “Memories of Murder” condemn as dull and bland.
Many other experiences like that strongly push me to believe that “greatness”, or indeed the very notion of “art”, are purely rationalizations of the arbitrary and parochial preferences of different groups of people. Sure, there’s some common evolutionary ground to a lot of these preferences, but for any rule you would derive based on this criteria, you can find many exceptions (not everyone likes big breasts), and that’s before you add in layers upon layers of largely accidental cultural norms, peer pressure, founder effects, signalling and counter signalling, and so on.
Maybe the problem is in using abstract adjectives like ‘greatness’, when more specific words like ‘novelliness’, ‘symphonicality’ or ‘south-korean-schlockicity’ are actually at the limit of what can be usefully judged.
Certainly, Shakespeare is highly Shakespearean.
Do you think you have better than chance odds of guessing “correctly”? (And you can repeat this thought experiment for any form of art.)
No, because years back I came across a little book from 1900 or so which did exactly this – listed out the “Future Greats” of the Irish writers at the time. Out of them all, I think only Yeats and Synge and Wilde, as well as a few more obscure names, were the ones that I’d heard of, and Wilde was treated as “well he’s already hugely popular, we can’t say if this will last”. Of all the other up-and-coming poets, novelists, and playwrights marked with a chance for greatness, the vast majority of them had sunk into obscurity.
If you hang around second-hand bookshops, you see this in action. Volumes of the stars of yesteryear who had best-sellers and financially successful careers as well as critical acclaim, and today they’re “Who? Never heard of him/her!” Buy an old book of an author you do know, and read the list at the back of all the other forthcoming novels by other writers put out by their publisher which plainly, at the time the book was published, were deemed sure sellers but today are long-forgotten.
I don’t know if it’s greatness that makes something last – I think that is evident in some cases – or do we say that if it has lasted, it must be great?
I would somewhat disagree, it isn’t easy to tell at the time but looking back on an era even without context the great visual art stands out.
In Europe you can wander around the vast museums and I feel that after a few hours the masters stand out. Something about their creativity and wonder at the universe seems to stand out.
But these are two slightly different questions depending whether your are predicting forward or blindly looking back.
I think you could do an experiment on this fairly easily using poetry.
In your example, chance would be 20%. My guess would be me/random-person would guess with about 50% success. Better than chance, but not by an enormous amount. This is based on my idea that the famous works are famous at least partially due to the quality of the works themselves rather than pure randomness. The reason it’s 50% and not 100% is because randomness plays a big role.
I would think yes, they would be distinguishable.
I’ve read enough Victorian/Edwardian novels to have some sense for the more ephemeral of them. I think that a random thoughtful reader, presented with The Mayor of Casterbridge and The Crossing, would be able to guess easily that one would still be read in 100 years, and the other not.
Some books are fun to read; some have a something more that shapes the way you think about and articulate the world.
At a slight variant on the question, suppose you were presented with multiple works by the same author, only a few, perhaps only one, of which ended up being famous. That would eliminate a good deal of the variance due to differing tastes.
I did a version of this experiment not long ago, reading through all of the poems by a few famous poets in search of ones I could use for a book I’m putting together of short works of literature with interesting economic insights. I was struck by what a small proportion seemed worth reading.
Also by how much better Kipling is than most others, by that measure. I haven’t counted, but my guess is that I like at least half of his poems.
This old Overcoming Bias post seems relevant here.
A study divided thousands of participants into eight groups and let them download music by bands they’d never heard of. Each participant got to see how often various songs had been downloaded by the other members of their group. At the end of the experiment, the most popular songs in each group varied significantly.
I’d say that it’s all a random process – for example, Dostoyevsky’s books weren’t considered so great and deep in his own times. Like, if Dostoyevsky was writing Harry Potter fanfics, it wouldn’t be HPMOR, it would be your average “Hermione has changed a lot over the summer. For example, her boobs have definitely grown a couple of sizes” kind of fanfic. But, Dostoyevsky wrote enough books that lasted long enough to be taugh in schools, therefore classic.
I’m not sure if this belongs here or in a classifieds thread, but let’s see:
My mother is a recently retired education academic specialising in reading acquisition. A few years back she produced an IOS app based on her findings to help expose young children to phonics. It’s a freemium model, with a fair amount of content available on the free version, and it’s never made more than a trickle of revenue from paid sales, but it’s been downloaded a lot.
I understand that, with the move to IOS 11, it will no longer work in its current form, and my Mother has no interest in paying someone to update it, given that it currently only produces a few tens of dollars a year in revenue. I view this as mildly sad, since it seems like a decent attempt at a fairly valuable task, and I imagine the free version is, at least, buying a lot of parents a precious few minutes of slightly-educational peace.
I am wondering what would be involved in updating it to IOS 11 compatibility, and whether there is anyone here who would be interested in undertaking the task.
My mother is happy to offer 50% of future revenues (which will otherwise be zero), but, honestly, that’s a small enough amount of money that it might not be worth the administrative hassle of setting up the transfer.
Is this a feasible plan, or should I just let the app die?
How many free downloads does it have? Do you have an engineering cost estimate for the iOS 11 port? Would your mother be willing to open source the app and make the full version free if others did (or paid for) the port?
I’d need to check the free download figures – ten of thousands, maybe?
I have no idea about the engineering costs, that’s part of what I’m hoping to get a sense of. I would classify it as a “simple app”, but that’s based on little to no knowledge of it’s inner workings or of app design. If anyone is interested in eyeballing it, the app is “Profs’ Phonics” (there are multiple Profs, so the apostrophe placement is correct)
She might be able to be talked into sacrificing all future revenue in return for a conversion. That’s a good suggestion, though ideally I’d like to see her continue to get something for her work, it’s possible I’m being unfair to the putative coder/the world.
If the reason it doesn’t work on iOS 11 is just that it was built for 32 bit instead of 64 bit, it might be really easy to update. But this is not a convenient project for me to take on at this moment: I don’t actually have a working OS X machine.
The reason I ask about open sourcing it is that it the private value may already be zero, whereas depending on the numbers it might have significant consumer surplus as a free thing. And there’s a chance other people might continue to update, improve on it or build on it later.
Yes, my understanding is that it simply stopped working because of the move to 32 bit architecture. If that’s easy to fix then I would think this would be easy to fix too.
I think most of the value from doing the conversion would accrue to third parties, and that’s fine. You may also be right that making it entirely free would generate significantly more, since the paywall seems to have reduced collective surplus, but it’s not necessarily my IP to give away…
If you are willing to ship the code to my handle at icloud dot com, I’ll do a 10-minute appraisal of the actual work involved and post the result here.
Mechanism design: Fiscal Anarchy
Imagine as a baseline a relatively “minarchist” state: it has very strong constitutional protections for individual liberty and consequently very little regulation, but it collects taxes and spends them on some combination of public goods, redistribution, and pork. (I don’t believe this is an ideal set of institutions, but it’s the simplest background to paint this idea on.)
“Fiscal anarchy” is a simple but radical tax reform: a full tax credit for charitable donations, capped at reducing your tax liability to zero. In effect, every year you calculate how much tax you owe, and then you can pay it to any charitable organization, as long as the money doesn’t directly or indirectly come back to you. The state gets to be the default option, to keep back taxes it collects from people who don’t follow the rules, and otherwise has to ask for donations like any other charity.
This seems to have a number of striking advantages:
It reduces deadweight loss. Under an ordinary income tax regime, if you have a marginal tax rate of 50%, each additional dollar of income gives you fifty cents for yourself, and fifty cents for a grab bag of causes determined democratically, some of which you care about, some of which you don’t care about, and some of which you actively oppose. Half of the time, the allocation gets determined by the natural enemies of everything good and decent, The Other Team. Under fiscal anarchy, the same dollar of income and marginal tax rate gives you fifty cents for yourself and fifty cents for the most important cause in the world. Which situation is more motivating? Furthermore, charities have an incentive to reward donors with private but intangible goods like status and gratitude, which under fiscal anarchy further increase the incentive to earn.
It reduces the barriers to entry for providing a public good. Under fiscal anarchy, an entrepreneur with a new idea for providing some public good can usually “start small,” convincing just a small set of donors to fund a small scale project, gathering evidence of effectiveness, and then scaling up. Innovation is easier than it is for states.
It reduces the barriers to failure for providing a public good. Even the biggest fans of government have to notice that once a state program is established, public choice incentives ensure that it will basically never die, no matter how ineffective or counterproductive or obsolete it turns out to be. Whereas organizations funded by donations have to keep convincing donors of their value, year after year. So “creative destruction” works better.
It can better provide global public goods. Individual donors can fund the “Stop Global Warming” or “Stop the Killer Asteroid” projects even though they will also benefit people who live far away from them. States will fight over which states have to pay.
It reduces toxoplasma. There is less to fight over politically, and therefore less reasons to fear and hate your neighbors. Hating people who don’t donate to your favorite charity is just not as fun, because there aren’t always two perfectly matched teams.
It mitigates the problem of rational ignorance. I think that for most people, donating to charity feels mostly like spending their own money and will better motivate them to inform themselves than voting does. Each person can focus their giving in a single area and mostly needs to inform themselves about that area, which is not an option for voters or even legislators. I think that an unequal income distribution likely further helps, since those giving more money have more motivation for, and perhaps on average are more capable of, informing themselves. Finally, the market is incentivized to make such information cheaper.
It reduces pork. Less money flows through the government (and to some extent the remaining government is subjected to more market discipline), so traditional rent seeking methods don’t work as well. Maybe I’m not creative enough, but I don’t think new forms of corruption can make up the difference. Charities can try to hand money back to donors under the table in various ways, but that’s tax evasion and the state is well incentivized to fight that. Charities can try to trick donors (and operate for the private benefit of their management), but donors and the state are incentivized to fight that.
It reduces coercion. Forcing you to give away a certain amount of money is strictly less coercive than forcing you to give that money to a particular organization. Even if the exact same total amount was collected and spent in the exact same way at the end of the day, I think people would be freer in an important way.
It “sees less like a state”. Under fiscal anarchy, a diverse and competitive set of public goods providers at multiple scales have less need to crush the world flat and square it off so that they can deal with it in standardized ways and mitigate their own principal agent problems. A more nuanced balance can be struck between the opportunities for corruption and oppression created by discretion and the harm created by standardization.
It can be adopted incrementally. A state wishing to adopt this scheme gradually can simply start with a low limit on the percentage that the tax credit can reduce your tax liability, and gradually increase it to 100%. And even if the scheme was adopted overnight, donors could be convinced to continue giving money to “legacy” government organizations until new institutions are sufficiently mature to pick up the slack.
I also have an idea for a variation on anarcho-capitalism which is capable of enforcing a scheme like this one without a geographical monopoly on force (but the margin of this comment is too small to contain it). This technology would make an anarcho-capitalist society able to provide public goods more efficiently than existing states. This completely solves the second biggest problem with existing ancap ideas (the biggest, of course, being the lack of institutional experience).
Some disadvantages:
States may substitute more harmful policies. Fiscal anarchy removes some power from a legislature. If the legislature retains strong powers in other dimensions, it may use those powers to try to accomplish goals that it previously would have spent money to accomplish, and wind up doing more harm than before. For example, if under fiscal anarchy a government can no longer raise enough money to pay for an unpopular foreign war, so it resorts to military slavery instead, that is hardly a net win for liberty. So I am afraid that fiscal anarchy is only a clear win when the powers of government have already been sufficiently limited in other dimensions. This is a real pity, because otherwise it would be a practical and incremental kind of reform.
Maybe people would make even worse allocation decisions than governments. I can’t logically rule this out. I haven’t really tried to study how people allocate charitable giving now (and I’m not sure it’s a good guide, because of course the situation would be very different).
Charities may burn too much money on advertising. But I don’t know why this would be more than the money spent on lobbying. And donors seem, if anything, irrationally hostile to charities spending money on anything other than “the cause.”
Egalitarians won’t like it that the rich get both increased status rewards (from their greatly increased charitable giving) and increased influence over fiscal “policy”. But let’s face it, the rich already control policy. And as a consolation prize, the same effects that reduce deadweight losses also reduce political opposition to taxation, and all the advantages above contribute to being able to do redistribution better.
The name sounds bad. I mean, I like it, but I suppose it sounds like it’s been named by its opponents. Maybe someone can suggest a more marketable name.
This idea seems too simple to be original, but at the very least it seems to be underappreciated (since I haven’t, that I know of, heard of it). I would appreciate thoughtful feedback.
There’s a lot in there, but the problem that leapt out at me is the attempt to reduce pork barrelling. If I can earmark my taxation for locally beneficial public goods (improved roads, theatre, schools, statues) then I earn a much higher return on my donations than if my money is sent to nationally beneficial public goods.
Even if you exclude “charities” which are just providing goods and services to individual families from the law, which is doable, a lot of jobs currently done by charitable organisations generate some direct benefits for donors (over and above the joy of giving). Depending on your assumptions about the size of bequest motivations, you end up with a series of non-cooperative equilibria where everyone donates exclusively (or at least excessively) to local charities. You either need to carve this stuff out of the sector or have a backstop tax requirement to fund policies with a wider geographical scope.
More generally: charitable giving is currently highly expressive in nature. Lots of stuff done by government, including “red tape” is necessary and valuable, but not the sort of thing donors get a warm inner glow from supporting. There’s only so much we can spend on curing cancer…
I’m assuming that giving to charities that *materially* economically benefit you is not eligible for the credit. As far as I can boil down six billion pages of tax regulations – I’m not a tax attorney – the IRS’s current position on the equivalent issue today is that anything over 2% of the contribution OR over $50 is material. Maybe in a world where it’s a tax credit instead of a deduction there’s a zero tolerance policy instead and you have to calculate some upper bound on your possible personal benefit and subtract it from the credit.
I think that most people have enough altruistic and status motivation for charitable giving to overwhelm the tiny amounts of direct economic benefit they get from, say, building roads in their own town, which would benefit at least several hundred to several thousand people.
I’m less sure about the question of “boring but important” causes, which I think fits under my heading of “maybe people would make even worse decisions.” One hope would be “local knowledge”: that people who interact with the boring problem know about its importance and are you would go to them for funding. And if there are lots of boring problems that only affect the poor, who don’t have much money to give, that seems like an interesting problem that you could get money from some rich people to solve…
It’s hard to write a benefit test which captures nonrival/non-excludable benefits which are nonetheless tied to geography. If I devote my sponsorship to the Houston symphony I, as a Houstonian, don’t necessarily get a measurable material benefit, but I do get a disproportionate share of the effective value of my contribution, relative to non-Texans.
I think the more general problem is that determining the optimal destination for the marginal dollar of altruistic expenditure is relatively easy compared to working out an entire spending allocation from scratch. The technocratic decision on how much to subsidise primary vs secondary health care benefits from hundreds of man hours spent considering it, and there are thousands of those decision embodied in the baseline spending arrangements you get to tweak when you donate your own money. Rebuilding that without a vehicle for collective action and decision making (which is basically what you’re hoping to do away with) requires massive efforts on the parts of individuals, even if they’re intelligent and altruistic. God help you if they’re not.
Fortunately, I think donors are making the former decision, not the latter. Each person’s spending doesn’t have to be a whole budget; they just send their dollars where they think they are most needed at the margin. I grant you, the first year would probably be very confusing (will the fire department get enough money? too much?), which is one reason I suggested phasing the system in!
It’s certainly an interesting thought experiment. I wonder at how the government manages to stay financially solvent though, because frankly I think there’s a lot of boring stuff the government does which costs quite a bit of money and I think it will be even harder to get public funding for boring but practical things in this system than it currently is because most people who are giving to charity are not Effective Altruists (and even EA people sometimes have a bit of an issue chasing sexy causes to the potential neglect of those whose benefits are more understood and reliable but uninteresting).
Also, how does government debt and a national bank work in this system? In my understanding, part of the reason those currently work is because of how reliable tax income is, meaning that the government defaulting on debt is extremely unlikely. If people can allocate all of that potential income differently each year, that seems likely to play havoc with the fundamental financial backing of the economy. Over time people would be able to predict government revenue, but the uncertainty bars seem like they’d inevitably be a lot farther apart than is currently the case and that changes the risk calculations on a lot of things we currently take for granted. Perhaps the problems of this are reduced if the system is adopted gradually, but I feel like it’s a major worry.
I want to reiterate my concerns about the choices people are likely to make with their tax allocation. What this system does is effectively set the national budget by direct democracy. There are reasons every democratic government uses a representative republican-style system, because it reduces the chance that a bunch of people decide to allocate a bunch of money to the “fuck the gypsies” program or something similar and are able to effectively make that happen. The loss of efficiency is often considered to be a worthwhile trade for decreased vulnerability to demagoguery and tyranny of the majority. I think a prerequisite for this system is a functioning democratic society with a decent level of education and overall high trust because such societies are more likely to be capable of sustaining democracy without training wheels.
I don’t know how such a government could borrow. I suppose there is some equivalent process that involves letting people out of future taxes in exchange for money now? Maybe since some commenters upthread think that government borrowing will lead to inevitable catastrophe, making it harder wouldn’t be all bad?
I think that fiscal anarchy is much less dangerous than direct democracy because it’s hard to harm people with money. It’s also the case, for what it’s worth, that the fiscal decisions are made disproportionately by high earners, who probably in most societies are on average smarter, more educated, and more financially prudent.
Why would you think of either government debt or a central bank as “the fundamental financial backing of the economy?”
This is not that far from the way in which Islamic taxation works and has worked for well over a thousand years. The religiously required tax must go to a list of categories of purposes–supporting scholars, helping travelers, helping the poor, subsidizing fighters for Islam, … . According to some scholars it must be evenly divided among the items on the list, according to others the donor can decide the division. The taxpayer may choose to give the money to the government to distribute for him, he may choose to hand it out himself to recipients of his choice (but not his own relatives), he may choose to give it to a middle man who distributes if for him, keeping one share for himself.
Very interesting! Are there sophisticated intermediary organizations, or is it limited to an individual middleman?
I don’t know. In modern Iran, as I understand it, the usual pattern is that someone chooses which of the top level clerics he will accept as his guide on disputable issues in Islamic law (which includes what we would call morality) and then directs his koranic tax payments to that cleric, who presumably has some sort of an organization to hand them out. The description I have seen of the Sunni version sounds as though one is choosing an individual as middleman (or allocating it yourself or giving it to the government to allocate), but I don’t know that middleman is really a sophisticated organization or not.
Interesting.
1) This seems to encourage rampant tax evasion. Right now, I only make $(marginal tax rate) per $1 I donate to charity, so it’s tough to make some illegal kickback scheme pay. If that changes to $1 per $1, it’s easy. Also, seems like the IRS will be gutted under this proposal (who wants to use their taxes to pay for the taxman?)
2) Why wouldn’t legislators just vote for taxes to go to the government? Hard to believe this system is stable.
3) I’m worried the resulting distribution of money would be much worse than what we have now. In particular, I’m worried redistribution would be much lower and “boring” public goods like basic research would be (more) underfunded. It doesn’t seem like there is a strong mechanism pushing resources to be allocated in a socially optimal way (like the central planning of governments or the price mechanism of markets).
1. I suggested that the government gets to keep the proceeds of tax enforcement, so the IRS will be well funded. If you don’t like that, it’s probably easy to privatize tax enforcement.
More interestingly, you’re suggesting that today a charity has to kick back a rather high percentage of donations to attract donors who are completely selfish, whereas such donors would seek out the “best deal” on kickbacks under fiscal anarchy, even if that best deal was a much smaller percentage. This is a good point, and convinces me that this scheme does create some extra requirements for tax enforcement.
2. It could be constitutional, or just really popular.
3. Each person sends their money to something they think is underfunded. In aggregate this “should” add up to something similar to the average of what people think is the best allocation. There are a million reasons why it won’t really be socially optimal, but… have you looked at how the sausage is made now? Can you explain to me how voters, legislators and lobbyists work together to determine what is “socially optimal”?
So, approximately nobody decides to earmark their tax/charity money to pay the pensions of retired Department of Transportation workers, and they all starve. Well, not literally starve, but they go on some sort of welfare program which was an inefficient and degrading way to keep people from starving even before it had to rejigger itself to appeal to virtue-signalling donors; their standard of living goes way down, they get pissed off, their colleagues in the DoT get pissed off, and the nation’s transportation systems stop working even though the DoT’s operations budget is fully funded by people who understand the importance of a well-functioning Department of Transportation.
Meanwhile, all the navy’s ships sink after hitting mines in the first week of our next war, because it’s hard enough getting defensive mine wafare properly funded when the budget is set by admirals and secretaries who are paid to listen to people like bean telling them that yes, battleships are cool, but mines are important. We had the discussion not long ago about all the web sites that you should never ever trust on defense-related information and how, sorry, we really can’t recommend any good ones, right? Your defense budget is now set according to what looks coolest on the bad ones.
Rational ignorance is going to be a dealbreaker for this one. It is not in anybody’s interest, except a professional bureaucrat, to go through a list of thousands of items and allocate resources to all of them. If it isn’t in the top twenty, it gets nothing. If it doesn’t make us feel, or better still look, virtuous, it gets nothing. And while individual idiosyncrasy means we each have a different top twenty, the people who pay attention to DoT pensions are mostly DoT pensioners who if they could cover their pensions out of their taxes wouldn’t need the pensions in the first place. And bean and hlynkacg and I can’t singlehandedly finance the navy’s mine warfare program.
Clearly pensions in this world are liabilities of some private financial institution, or they’re just defined contribution. I mean, charitable organizations now have employees and they don’t all wind up destitute.
Nothing requires the Navy to fundraise separately for its mine laying program. It can make decisions at that level of detail bureaucratically as long as it can keep its donors happy overall. Apple’s shareholders don’t organize their supply chain, and Red Cross donors don’t plan their purchases of supplies.
Now, if we’re going to have two or more navies that compete, they’ll do war games together with a neutral arbiter to help donors find out which one is better when there isn’t a war on. Actually, that sounds awesome, although I suppose you’ll complain about opsec.
In short, I claim that 300 million people have more aggregate attention span for these decisions than Congress, and that bureaucrats can still do their thing as they do in private organizations today. Rational ignorance is still a problem compared to private goods, but it should be less of a problem rather than more.
But that just raises another issue: who decides at what level people get to earmark their contributions? How come people can earmark for “The Navy” and nothing more precise, but people can go further down than “The Department of Health and Human Services”?
And if people can go more precise than “The Navy,” that raises the same issues – everyone wants to fund awesome battleships; the Everything Else Fund goes wanting.
I imagine that this would work like it does for charities today. Generally donors can highly earmark funds if they want, especially if they are big donors. But money is fungible and the charity probably gets enough general donations to shuffle things around and basically do what it wants. If there’s so much tension between what the charity’s management wants to do and what donors want to pay for that this becomes a huge problem, the charity needs to do some work to convince people of the benefits of its broader mission, or fail and be replaced by an organization that can.
Have you ever been involved with a nonprofit? I can only assume not, given that you seem to be ignorant of how much of an influence fundraising has on operations. It’s a really big deal, and I can’t see the Navy being immune to these pressures if we go to your funding model.
I 100% believe that the military would make some marginal decisions to appeal to donors, and spend time and energy on fundraising. I also believe that the military spends time and energy and makes bad decisions today to please a different set of terrible incentives in Congress. I don’t believe that the problem would be that every contribution to the “Support Our Troops!” fund would be earmarked for some specific flashy weapon system. Not everyone in the country is a weapons nerd, and if the military wanted to raise money without permitting any form of earmarking at all, it could still raise enough money to defend the country.
(Yes, I’ve been close enough to the management of one charitable organization to have some totally anecdotal experience, and it was consistent with what I’m saying: fundraising is a big deal; “earmarking” is more or less an annoyance, which is tolerated because you collect more money that way. Some organizations may have more tension between the values of their funders and operators!).
I’m certainly not discounting the effects of having to pander to Congress. But how much is it? I’d guess it’s a single-digit percentage of the DoD budget in terms of how much better we could do if we didn’t have to make sure everyone’s district got something. Do that, and most congresspeople will vote for the bill when it comes out of committee. And the relevant committees have people whose job it is to sit down and go through the boring details about how much we’re going to spend on mine warfare and making computers that integrate all of our sensor data and on making sure that we know how to sustain troops in lower Whereveristan.
This is not what you originally proposed, but it also fails to solve the problem. The concern isn’t just ‘the Navy won’t get mine warfare equipment because nobody will earmark for that’, although that is a problem. The problem is also ‘the Navy budget is down 10% this year because the Air Force ran better ads’. OK, so we solve this by having one pool marked ‘military’. Oh, wait. This time, the entire military lost out to HHS because there aren’t obvious security threats, and photogenic poor children make better ad copy than weapons. Maybe we could solve this by having one department which gets all the money for the entire government and then finding people to study the problems carefully and allocate the budget that way….
The reason the government can’t pool everything is because they would raise less money that way. In practice, my guess is that they would be willing to accept relatively detailed earmarks from sufficiently large donors, but make it easier to contribute to, and focus fundraising efforts on, relatively large pools. I think there are more people who “want a strong Navy” than people who have extremely strong opinions about the details of defense spending, but it would be worth collecting some extra money from the latter. Refusing any contributions below the level of “military” is a pretty obviously suboptimal strategy that I pointed out as a lower bound on how well they can do. None of this is a change to the proposal, just speculation about what the equilibrium would be.
I feel like my intuition on how this would effect things like military spending is almost the opposite of yours: I think that without added competition, it will effectively boil down to almost total discretion for the “professionals,” for better or for worse. There’s a widespread desire in the US to have a strong military. One percent of America’s military spending would be a hell of an “advertising” budget. If you need to highlight specific weapons systems in your PR, you can pick and choose the coolest ones rather than try to justify every detail. If a few rich nerds want to give you lots of money for specific nerd things, just take it unless it’s a complete waste. Most people, unlike most members of congress, wouldn’t actually have an axe to grind. As long as the military can avoid major corruption scandals where people suspect the money is going to some private purpose, it would be able to raise a decent amount of money.
To the extent that there’s competition (between military services, or between a government social program and private charities targeting the same problem), there’s a risk that too much money gets burned on advertising or some form of pandering. But people already fight this in various ways — if anything, they seem irrationally focused on the “efficiency” of charities over their “effectiveness” — and there’s also an opportunity for the good kind of market discipline: comparing the effectiveness of different approaches to a problem and shifting resources to the better ones. The advantages of competition tend to outweigh the disadvantages.
There would in fact be nothing stopping some people from just continuing to pay their taxes to the legislature, or contributing their money to an Effective Taxation Fund that pays experts to make detailed funding decisions. I think it likely works better for most people to “vote” their values, a basic retrospective evaluation of an organization’s effectiveness at achieving those values, any particularly strong “local knowledge” they think they have, and the organization’s relative “underfundedness”, when they allocate funds. And maybe I’m being naive, but I think that is very roughly how people would do it, even without being able to articulate it.
(Also, I don’t have the domain knowledge to argue constructively about this claim, but if it’s really true that US military spending is within 10% of a militarily optimal allocation, that would seem like a complete miracle to me.)
There are lots of people who feel strongly that the A-10 is a vital component of our defense infrastructure. A good place to start might be getting them to put their money where their mouths are on keeping it around.
So people who care about the military are willing to trust the professionals when they say that they know what they’re doing? Hmm. I must have hallucinated the entire controversy around the F-35. Seriously, second-guessing military leadership is like the leading pastime among the defense press.
EA is a minority of charitable giving. Effective Taxpaying is likely to be, too. Not to mention that the effectiveness reports are both classified and impossible to understand without 10 years of background.
That’s not quite what I said. What I said was that the cost imposed by district pork was less than 10%. That’s my estimate for what it takes to get the random congresspeople to shut up and vote for what the Armed Services Committee has decided on. The Committee is a very different problem, even assuming ‘militarily optimal allocation’ is a meaningful term.
The problem is that the donors are mostly idiots. There are lots of people who think we should reactivate the battleships. They’re wrong, but I can only reach so many of them. So the Navy is forced to pander to them. I cannot count how many ‘here are old weapons we should have kept’ articles floating around. All of them are terrible. There’s a reason the weapons are gone, but most of the donors don’t know that.
At very best, you’ve just given every department a bunch of what is essentially advertising overhead. “We’re going to reactivate a battleship because we think it will bring in more in revenue than it costs.” Even though it’s a total waste of money. Not to mention the need to spend money on actual advertisements for “donate to us!”. And if you have multiple navies, it gets worse. Leaving aside the obvious problems of finding a neutral arbiter and such, “we’ll win in the future because we’re building [technobabble], look at the pretty CGI of the new weapon” is not something we should discount. Leave it to the professionals.
The concern is not just “aggregate attention span”, the concern is attention span x money. For every “Effective Taxpayer” you’re going to have dozens who donate to whatever can make itself look most appealing on TV. EA makes a good point that most charity is ineffective, and charity today has the saving grace of being done by people who want to do it. This plan forces people to do charity. This is not a recipe for good decisions.
Perhaps you’re a little too “in the weeds” on this one. My guess is the Navy would get most of its donations from blue collar non-experts. You appeal to these guys with fundraising materials showing awesome-looking battleships, and then you make it somewhat difficult to donate to anything but the “general fund”, and they generally trust you to use the money in the best way, rather than thinking they know best and saying “BATTLESHIPS ONLY WITH MY $100”
Maybe battleship bloggers would be a tougher nut to crack, but I don’t feel like that’s a hugely important issue here.
It’d be interesting to look at studies of large, well-known, widely-scoped charities (the red cross, united way, etc.) and see what % of donations are targeted versus to the general fund, and how that breaks down by income, donation size, expertise level, etc.
My problem with that analogy is that donations to those are voluntary. You can give to the Red Cross, if you want it to do Red Cross things, or you can spend time and effort to figure out something more specific you want it to do. Or you can keep the money in your own pocket. This also means that advertising is at least slightly positive-sum, in that you’re getting people to give you money who otherwise would keep it for themselves.
Under the proposed scheme, you can’t keep the money yourself. Either you decide where it goes, or someone else decides for you. Why shouldn’t I give it all to my church? Or send a bit to the battleship, and the rest to the church? Basically, you’re giving people a huge signalling opportunity, without the cost of giving away their own money that charity currently carries.
In a lot of ways, this is an anti-market solution, because you’re putting the decision in the hands of people who have no skin at all in the game. The Foundation for Curing Cute Children will do very well. The public sanitation department, not so much. After all, I (in this hypothetical a normal person) get fuzzies if I send it to the FCCC, but nothing for sending it to the PSD. And also nothing if I just send it to the general fund.
I’m not seeing the relevance here. Functionally, I don’t perceive a major difference between “you keep the money yourself” or “you donate the money to your next highest preferred charitable cause.” Your list of ordinal preferences may go:
Charity A
Charity B
Keep yourself
Charity C
Charity D
Advertising efforts may change the relative position of the charities to each other, and government may come along and, through the use of force, eliminate “keep yourself” as an option, but that doesn’t change the advertising dynamics of how the charities must compete with each other.
Maybe you should. AFAIK, mormon tithing still counts as “charity” in our statistics. And probably does some fair amount of good. And probably also benefits the people who do it in some vaguely material way. That said, it would also be interesting to study “how many people donate to one charity vs many” or “how much do mormons give to charity if you exclude tithing relative to secular people” or what have you. The interesting part is that it’s the EA people who would probably say “giving more to one charity (the right ones, of course) is better than giving a lot of small amounts to diffuse causes”
A lack of sanitation would almost certainly harm the goals of curing cute children. Therefore, if good sewers didn’t exist, the foundation for curing cute children would probably create a sewer department, and anyone donating to its general fund (which I suspect would be most people) would end up giving to sewers specifically.
Like, at this point, it’s common knowledge that donations to the red cross general fund aren’t earmarked to the latest natural disaster sweeping the news cycle. And after every disaster all the cool people on Facebook start yelling “DON’T DONATE TO THE RED CROSS, THEY’LL JUST SIT ON THE MONEY FOR SOME FUTURE DISASTER RATHER THAN HELPING THE PEOPLE YOU WANT TO HELP RIGHT NOW.”
And yet, I suspect, donations to the red cross general fund still happen. A whole lot of them. And they happen more frequently in the wake of highly visible natural disasters.
I don’t make sure Charity A is fully funded before moving down the list, though. I think the model of charities selling good feelings to people is the right one to use. I’m interested in buying so much good feelings (this could be warm fuzzies from helping cute children, or internal virtue points from giving to EA causes), and then I stop. The point is that we’re looking at handing everyone a big chunk of money, bigger than their current charity budget, and telling them to go wild. So we’ve essentially capped charity+government at what government currently gets, I guess plus 20-30% of what charity gets when we factor in tax deductions today.
I’m not saying that those kind of donations would totally go away. But you still have the problem that people are going to be incentivized to buy as many utils as possible (in whatever form that takes for them personally) with someone else’s money. I doubt that’s going to take the form of Effective Taxpaying very often.
That’s not how government pensions work now, and there’s reasons they work that way now. So you’ve got a huge “can’t get there from here” problem up front, followed by figuring out what it is you’ve lost when you gave up on the entire idea of government pensions.
What do I care about aggregate attention span? Three hundred million people thinking about something for fifteen minutes each, will miss things that one guy working on the problem for a week would have caught. They will miss these things even if they ask the expert for his advice, because he can’t fit what they need to know into less than half an hour’s talking points and their eyes will glaze over halfway through.
This. We live in a country where Kim Kardashian makes $50 million/year for doing whatever it is she does, and you want to put those people in charge of budget allocation? No. Just no.
In the US, it seems like Financial Anarchy leads to a world where religious organizations receive half the taxes.
I think that there would be a lot of fighting about what counts as a charity for this. Also, there would have to be a non zero limit on the tax money going to the state – who else will keep the list of charities straight?
With regard to religious organizations specifically – some people will see that as no different to funding a private club, whereas others will see it as funding a bunch of folk who give up their time to run soup kitchens, homeless shelters etc etc… The reality will depend on the particular subgroup in question.
How does volunteer time fit into this actually? I’ve often thought it would be nice if we could give time as well as money in taxes; just impractical at the moment. Charities are much more set up for volunteer labour though.
Worth pointing out that the ways in which a charity benefit you are really hard to define, identify and enforce.
Am I allowed to give all my ‘taxes’ to my kids’ school? Or to my community centre? Or to organisations that fund things that I happen to enjoy?
Maybe this is the point that someone else raised about “which organisations get to call themselves charities” and maybe it’s me saying that I think people would make *much* worse allocation decisions than governments.
Also, all this money flowing into charities will change incentives. Charities will become very lucrative organisations to be part of.
This assertion is somewhat cheating, as the existence of ‘Fiscal Anarchy’, or whatever you want to call it, means that you’ve already bypassed the political fight. There are some people who are very reasonably against the idea of charity instead of state welfare, and would still be so even if charity was mandated.
One practical problem with this is budgets seem likely to swing about wildly. NASA is not going to get far if this FY it has x billion to go to the moon, then next year y billion to go to mars. Governments would be forever hiring then firing teachers and doctors.
I guess you could have make the tax commitments multiyear, and then have a Kickstarter-like mechanism for programs: ‘we can do _this_ if we get _this_ much money pledged’.
Like:
– for n dollars we will hire some diplomats who will complain to the UN if we get invaded
…
– for n+z dollars we will add a 12th carrier battle group
It would be fun to revisit apparently universal human experiences that you are missing out on.
Examples include people with aphantasia not realizing that mental visualization is an actual thing, not just a metaphor, people with synesthesia not realizing that it’s unusual to hear colors, face-blind people not realizing they have a disability, etc.
I frequently experience musical ear syndrome while falling asleep, especially when sleep deprived. It can be a song I know, someone’s voice, an unidentifiable musical composition or just sort of random sounds. Usually it’s pleasant, and it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with mental illness. Doesn’t seem to be linked to hearing loss, as reported for some people – while I am congenitally deaf in one ear, I always perceive the music as if it were coming through my able ear.
I have something like that ,although I am not at all deaf.
Nice to find a name for this. I get it often, sometimes quite beautifully. The only trouble is that if I pay too much attention to it then I wake up enough to stop it.
I’ve recently been called a liar for claiming that I do not hear a voice in my head when I read a text, nor do I when I’m thinking of something — the words in my head exists entirely as abstraction with no associated sound or visual.
In the future, you might direct anybody calling you a liar to some speed reading tutorials. Strategies to stop subvocalizing are usually part of step one. So it might convince them that it’s perfectly possible not to hear anything.
ETA:
(I’ve found it’s also possible to think wordlessly, but I’ve never really found a reason to bother doing that other than the curiosity of experiencing a thought all at once instead of {whatever the word is for the alternative where you experience it from beginning to end linearly})
Re: your ETA
I’ve been meaning to ask people about this… is it normal to have all your thoughts in words? Mine aren’t. They come in abstract structures and I need to stop and think hard about how to put things into words as soon as anything gets remotely complicated. And often it doesn’t come out right. Is this not the standard?
If it isn’t, I wonder if it affects your philosophical views (as per the postmodernism discussion above).
It is not standard for me. I think in words and don’t know the whole thought until I hear it all the way to the end. Trying to know the end before I get there initially just distracted me and disrupted my thoughts, but with some practice I got to the point where I could think short, then longer and longer thoughts abstractly, though it’s still not natural or something I do regularly.
For the things I normally think hard for — math, programming, and writing — I do much better letting my thoughts unfold naturally. I can’t see a tough (but tractable) proof/program all at once, but more often than not if I start at the beginning, my mind will follow the right paths. And with writing I can get the problem you describe with having a good abstract thought but then struggling to put it into words. (And actually, this sometimes happens anyway in a sort of frustrating way in my thoughts where I know that I was going towards something abstract and interesting, but it gets automatically resolved into words and seems to become more mundane.)
My hypothesis is that people with more abstract/holistic thoughts would be better at drawing, have more trouble with math as it’s taught in schools. Not sure about any philosophical preferences.
There are quite a lot things other people do that seem to me like a waste of time–watching football games, for example, or getting drunk. Surely the same, with different things, is true for many others. It would be interesting to see if some of that is explainable by disabilities we don’t know we have.
One I now know I do have I learned from 23andMe. One of their “take this test to give us information about what correlates with which genes” tests was on the ability to see a picture of part of a face and tell what emotion was being expressed. I ended up better than random, but at something like the tenth percentile of people taking the test.
Which may explain some things.
Hi Scott. Have you ever done any post about OCD? Having this disorder, I’m very interested in the science behind it and, since I love your posts, I would really enjoy reading about it in SSC.
Have you ever heard about this study? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/28636705
I found it very interesting, if OCD is indeed a product of brain inflammation there could be a lot of possible treatments people never thought about. Most anti-inflammatory drugs can’t pass the blood–brain barrier, but some stuff like minocycline, low dose naldextrone or even liquid aspirin(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IP1867B) could possibly help.
If this is indeed the explanation for OCD it could explain another weird phenomenon. Some people people describe obsessive-like symptoms when taking the anti-psychotic paliperidone, this drug is antagonistic to the 5-HT2A receptor and as this study shows https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3788795/ this receptor seems to be involved in anti-inflammatory processes. Paliperidone may be inducing inflammation in otherwise healthy individuals and OCD would be just another inflammatory disease. This could also explain other inflammatory side effects of paliperidone.
I hope you read my ideas, OCD is a very interesting topic and a very shitty condition.
Who’s read The Golden Oecumene trilogy (The Golden Age/Phoenix Exultant/Golden Transcendence) by John C. Wright? Do y’all like it? Despite the unique…weirdness…of the author, it’s one of my favorite book series, and I routinely re-read large sections. One of the best expressions of a post-singularity world, even if I don’t buy the realism.
I have, and I recommend it. There are some rather twee bits, and I also have trouble with several of the “Why didn’t they just…” bits, but it is epic and grand and no matter what else can be said about him, Wright can indeed weave a yarn when he is of a mind to.
I agree that the writing oscillates between twee and purple, but in a sort of adorable way. It’s overdone, sure, but it’s also just fascinating, and typically serves a (strange) purpose or three.
I particularly like how pretty much everything that happens is clearly a simulated metaphor for a more direct communication, that we see as overwrought speeches because that’s how our protagonists choose to see. But the interplay between this and the other character’s (and other neuroform’s) chosen interpretations is fascinating.
An example for those who haven’t read it: the end of the first book is a long hearing in something between court and Parliament. It is held in computer space owned by one character who loves the aesthetics of Victorian England…so everyone interprets their own appearance through that mirror, in different ways to show their own preferences. The mass-minds who argue for conformity and egalitarianism dress themselves as masses of working-class Brits; the irrational Warlocks act as various shamans or fakirs from non-European cultures (nevertheless well established in the Victorian mind); the nihilists are syphilitic and the rich cultured ones are finely dressed ladies or Virginia planters.
All then have a fifty-page argument about various post-modern choices, the power of strong AI, and .
I have to say, this hits a lot of my favorite things.
I’ve read it and consider it to be clearly one of the best SF novels/series of the last twenty years, at least. I’ve read quite a bit of Wright’s other writing and I’m certain that some of the unrealistic aspects of the Oecumene were deliberate choices to create a better story, mostly making the main characters basically baseline humans.
I think I agree that baselines show up mostly because it makes for a better story.
One of the things I don’t understand is why everyone in the story has very different ethos than Wright himself, despite the book reading much like a author tract.
The “author tract” is in favor of libertarianism. Showing groups and individuals with radically different ideas — not to mention physiology — getting along through voluntary cooperation (or shunning) under an interplanetary government that literally only employs one law enforcement officer is a pretty good advertisement.
On a more meta level, Wright is certainly one of the better working SF writers when it comes to characterization — his characters have distinctive voices and motivations and if two of them were very similar he wouldn’t put them in the same story.
Those books came up every so often on Less Wrong back in the day, if you’re interested. Devil’s Offers quotes a big chunk of it, and there was a brief exchange in the comments on 31 Laws of Fun between EY and (someone claiming to be) Wright.
I have, and before anyone gets into the “oh his weird religious stuff”, this was written way before he converted to Catholicism. I don’t agree with all of it (it’s a bit more on the libertarian side than I care for) but it is HUGE EPIC in scale, it has sufficient Big Dumb Objects to keep me happy, the whole idea of LIVING INSIDE (or near as dammit) THE SUN!!!! is amazeballs (as I believe the youth nowadays say) and Atkins! Who can fail to love and admire Atkins?
But it certainly has AI, copies of human personalities (ems) with legal rights, and all kinds of split-off, rejoined, hidden, partial and more other sorts of personalities and entities (human, transhuman, computer, you name it) than you can shake a stick at.
I don’t have a problem with Wright’s Catholicism (for obvious reasons), but he did as far as I could tell go off the deep end at some point, after which I stopped subscribing to his blog and largely ignore him now. I’m still planning to get back to his Count to Infinity series (I’ve read the first two books), I’m just waiting for it to be finished.
Wright is intelligent and lucid, but he has an unfortunate and frustrating tendency to dress up his ideas in such ornate prose that it’s impossible to engage directly with his argument. I’m convinced at this point that it’s not affectation, it’s just how he thinks. Still makes for wonderful essays when he’s on track, but when he’s not….
So this got posted this week: Why you don’t know anyone in the military. Which is related to Scott’s post about different worlds.
Part of me had the immediate reaction of what do you mean “we”, white man? – but then I’ve always been of that vaguely caste-like demographic and professional group who knew people in uniform. It’s weird, to me, to consider that there are many, many people in my own country who aren’t of that group.
Relatedly – in a conversation about Fandom with a friend, and mentioning fanfic and the craziness of being engaged in that world – the people who aren’t into fic would be astounded at the number of people who are; the people who *are* into fic, would be astounded at the number of people who are not.
And I’m also thinking of Selena and how apparently in 1995 half of the southwest US was paralyzed with grief while the other half was like, who?
It’s not to be expected, that people of different values and backgrounds would like the same things. I am not wanting a mandated list of what cultural opinions are acceptable. I am invested in an American nation with *something* to hold the various sorts of people together.
I have sympathy for those who see….emmm….current liberal/leftist radical thought as the rightful heirs of the promise of the Founding Fathers. I also question if in their struggle to bring about a perfect union, they are willing to break the imperfect union that must, temporally, pre-date the perfect one.
Knowing people in the military? That’s easy, I live in DC and work in defense. Knowing people who don’t have college degrees? that’s a lot tricker. I suspect the same is true for many here.
My high school friend group drew heavily on the military-family demographic, and most of my meatspace friends nowadays don’t have a degree.
The end result of this is that I never quite fit in anywhere. So I don’t recommend it, nor do I have a problem with living in bubbles. But assuming your bubble is superior to all the other bubbles in the world — the typical nerd problem — is, um, a problem.
Especially when the supposed superiority of your bubble fails to deliver materially. Clearly, your bubble should rule, seeing as how it’s the best and all… but people in other bubbles have power too! This is a cosmic injustice! Those mouth-breathing, galaxy-brained nerd-jocks in the other bubbles just want people like them to rule, when every right-thinking person knows that the world should be ruled by people who grind the expensive, time-consuming, and unrewarding prestige signals of your bubble like WoW addicts grind whatever the hell it is they grind.
I see that a lot these days.
My impression is that thinking your bubble is superior to the rest of the world is a common human problem, not a specifically nerd problem.
Knowing people who don’t have college degrees? that’s a lot tricker. I suspect the same is true for many here.
Hmmmm. Thinking on how one meets people, and maybe about suggestions for meeting people w/o college degrees(*), I’m also thinking about the implications that one *should* meet people from other spheres, and about how “some of my best friends are rednecks/coalminers/migrant farm workers!” would come across.
I think it is best to have lived a life that exposes one to a great many sorts of people. I’m not so sure about how good it is to *plan* your life so that you meet a great many sorts of people, so that you will be the sort of person who can say that you know people from a lot of spheres. There seems to be a bit of a Pharisee in the temple making prayers to himself at work, there.
(*) join a church, bowling league, or knitting group. Switch bars to the local VFW. Join a dojo or boxing gym, particularly one that has cops in the group. Volunteer to tutor at the local elementary or library (the staff will be college educated, but the parents of the students frequently aren’t.)
I mean when you say that you don’t know people without college degrees that’s only half true. You know plenty of people without college degrees: they’re people who you see and work with every day. You just don’t talk to them.
A good chunk of the plumbers, electricians, HVAC, etc. doing maintenance in your building, mostly the older guys, don’t have degrees. Same goes for pretty much the entire janitorial staff. I’m not sure about security and doormen, they might have degrees in criminal justice or something, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of them didn’t.
There’s a sort of awkwardness when it comes to talking to blue collar coworkers. America is unwilling to admit that class exists so we don’t have social scripts for how to talk to people above or below us in the social hierarchy. But they’re right there if you ever want to say hi to them.
Cough, mumble, never got the Princess Di thing here.
I know several people in the military. I know several people without college degrees (including my dad, my brother, and several of my in-laws).
Interesting. The one thing I immediately notice is the low numbers for North Dakota. I’m going to suggest that the number of 18-24 year olds is very much inflated by the fracking boom up there, and they’re not going into the military because they came to North Dakota to work. The native numbers may be depressed as well, due to a surplus of high-paying jobs that require the same sort of people as the military wants (hard work, long hours, not college-educated).
I don’t know if vets and the reserve count, but if they do I know several. I just got back from a family wedding where the groom was a vet that was in Iraq. As for why no active duty people, that’s a function of age (late 30s) and location (not near any major base).
I was quite surprised when I learned that only 2% of the US population serves in the Military because almost half of my town had. I think this is one of the things people don’t understand is that the law enforcement and military communities are geographically linked.
Lots of prison guards, cops, and Marines but I think I might have been the only person in my class to attend an out of state college.
the after election maps showed the old saw “all politics is local” and american culture might be moving back in that direction.
Satellite locates Gates of Hell on Arabian Peninsula.
Archaeologists claim to have found artificial stone structures in western Arabian desert by studying satellite imagery. The structures were built on ancient lava domes and are estimated to be over 9,000 years old. Several appear to have been covered over by lava flows suggesting that the domes were active when these structures were built.
Was it desert then? Maybe it was like Hawaii, with arable areas and volcanic ones right next to each other.
All the paleoclimate maps I’ve seen show the Arabian desert as a continuation of the Sahara. IIRC, the Wet Sahara lasted roughly from the end of the Younger Dry to Horus Scorpion of Egypt.
So i recently realised that i probably don’t get deontology, since my natural understanding of morality is inherently consequentialist, and always has been. This seems to have lead to my smuggling consequentialist logic into my understanding of deontological ethics.
For example, my view of Christian morality is a combination of “follow these rules for a prosperous society” and “follow these rules to avoid the wrath of God”. Both of those are appeals to consequences, the rules are being justified by their outcomes, which seems very consequentialist to me, and yet Christian morality is supposedly not so.
Another example is the categorical imperative. The way i understand it is that it judges behaviours by the results of their being universalized. If the results are bad, then a rule against that behaviour must be enforced, to prevent those negative results. Given the appeal to consequences this also seems consequentialist, and yet the categorical imperative is a classic example of example of deontology.
So, how exactly does deontology work if not through appeal to consequences? Because i’m not seeing it.
Christian morality does not think that you ought to follow the commandments merely to avoid the wrath of God – you may incur the wrath of God by violating them, but you have independent reasons to follow the commandments – namely that violating the commandments is wrong. Even if God fell asleep and you could murder without suffering his wrath, it would be wrong to murder. Ditto for the prosperous society.
The categorical imperative also does not judge behavior by the goodness of the consequences of rules being universalized – that would be a rule consequentialist view. It judges the rules based on whether they could be rationally willed to be universal law without contradiction, where having bad consequences does not mean you can’t rationally will it. There are questions about how to understand the conditions of rationally willing without contradiction and whether the resulting view is plausible, but there are ways of spelling it out besides “you can’t rationally will it if and only if the consequences are bad”.
Another formulation of the categorical imperative says that you must never use people as a mere means, even to achieve good ends. If I push you off a bridge in order to stop a trolley and save five other people, I have acted wrongly. Not because one person dying is a worse consequence than five people dying, but because it fails to properly respect the autonomy of the agent and treats them like a tool without their consent.
It may help to consider various agent-relative reasons many people accept. Most people think that we have reasons not to break promises which do not stem from the badness of the consequences of breaking that promise. We think it would be wrong to break a promise to your daughter even if the overall consequences are slightly better than those of keeping it. We think that it would be wrong to break a promise to your daughter even if by doing so you prevent two other people from breaking promises to their daughters. These are cases that consequentialists have trouble with, since they can’t easily be captured by reference to the goodness of the consequences. Any view on which you have a basic moral reason to keep a promise or not to violate contracts or not to aggress against others is non-consequentialist.
Ditto for special obligations to family members.
I’m not sure exactly what you are asking with “how does deontology work?” but hopefully that helps.
I think that there is always a consequentialist element to any ethical system – in the case of deontology the consequence is that it upsets your carefully crafted system. You haven’t adhered to the system, and your internal life is in turmoil.
You could say that “consequentialists” are more concerned about real world impacts, and that deontologists are more concerned about keeping actions in line with a narrative, but the “real world” of consequentialists is also a narrative, so I think you can probably view both as the same sort of thing on a meta-ethical level.
“follow these rules to avoid the wrath of God”
Is the lowest level. “Follow these rules because they are right” is the level you are supposed to aim for. Then Socrates comes along and asks “Is it good because the gods command it, or do the gods command it because it is good?” and annoys people enough to want to slip him some hemlock.
There’s a quick rundown of the Act of Contrition here which gives a very simplified form of the reasoning.
From the Catechism on Contrition:
So very crudely – consequentalism = attrition, deontology = perfect (when it comes to contrition).
Basically yuck fields.
Why don’t you rape people? It isn’t because you might get punished, or because you want status as a not-rapist. It is because that is not a thing you do. Deontology stops one step down from instincts.
Trying to get at the reasons behind it is reading the wrong API. This isn’t a high level language, it is assembly language.
Why is a prosperous society good? Why is the wrath of God bad? It seems to me that using consequences to guide morality at some point requires calling consequence X good or bad without reference to the consequences of consequence X. Kind of like how mathematical proofs are eventually traced back to axioms that are just accepted as truth.
So, I think the AI risk/Friendly AI thing is literally religious. Not in the sense that Scott has criticized saying, but quite literally. Marxism may look like a religion if you squint, with a belief in a perfect future world, pilgrimages to Lenin’s tomb, etc. Isn’t the tightest definition of “religion” “belief sets that make our relationship to superhuman entities central”? Singulatarians seem to believe that how the coming superhuman AI will act is objectively the most important issue in the lives of people today.
This doesn’t falsify their central truth claim. However, just how do we know that the set of all superhuman beings whose actions matter to us both don’t exist yet and definitely will in the future? There are a TON of philosophical priors there to defend.
No. The last time I talked to a religious studies professor, she said the consensus in the field is that there really isn’t any good way to define religion. And it’s not hard to see why.
In practice, “religion” seems to be “something that’s formally incompatible with an Abrahamic faith”. You can be both a Harry Potter fan and a Christian — maybe a clueless or bad Christian, if the paranoid evangelicals are right — but you can’t be both a Muslim and a Christian, or a Wiccan and a Christian, or a Hindu and a Christian.
Religions are probably bundles of things that are formally separable, and are bundled together in our culture in accordance with the interests of Christian missionaries. Take ritual: religions have rituals, but is the rave subculture a religion? It has rituals! But it doesn’t have a canon. Is the Harry Potter fandom a religion? They quote from their canon the way olde-timey politicians quoted the Bible… but they don’t have rituals. If you’ve read Anathem, are the Hylaean avout a religion? Well, there are Matarrhites…
On the other hand, people have been trying to build a Religion of Science for long enough that there’s probably a good reason it doesn’t stick. Maybe there are important qualities that the uniting narrative/myth of the religion has to have in order for it to stick.
Is a beanbag chair a chair? It’s used for sitting on, but it doesn’t have legs! Is a dollhouse’s chair or a chair in a museum a chair? It has legs but nobody sits on it!
It isn’t clear that there’s difficulty defining religion specifically here, rather than difficulty defining things in general.
Well, yes. I wasted several years of my life paying lots of money to pretend to learn analytic philosophy in order to get a piece of paper saying I’m allowed to work jobs that pay above the poverty line, and analytic philosophy is *about* the difficulty of defining things in general.
One way to describe “religion” could be something like, “a belief system that requires one to dedicate a sizable percentage of one’s life to something for which there exists very little evidence”. This dedication can take many forms, both explicit (e.g. participation in elaborate rituals) and implicit (e.g. forming one’s ethical beliefs based on words in a holy book).
Thus, Christianity is a religion, but so is Buddhism; while Buddhists do not believe in an explicit god (well, that depends on the flavor of Buddhism, but still), they still believe in things like karma. D&D, on the other hand, is not a religion; while dragons don’t exist, D&D players dedicate time to hanging out with each other, and not to any actual dragons. Nor do D&D players use D&D as a basis for the rest of their belief systems (well… surely some do, but most don’t).
Admittedly, my definition is a bit flawed, since any devout Christian would tell you that the amount of evidence for his God is utterly overwhelming; and so would a devout Singularitarian…
I don’t think the devout Christian example is a problem for this. There isn’t *actually* an overwhelming amount of evidence for his god. If you’re wrong about some of the things the definition refers to, of course you’ll be wrong about applying the definition itself.
The definition isn’t “if I think there’s an overwhelming amount of evidence” so the fact that someone thinks that (but is mistaken) is irrelevant.
I think you give short shrift to syncretism. Platonism can be a religion in some of its incarnations, but Christian Platonists are still a thing (some were really really important!).
That’s why I prefer my definition of religions as all being theodicies:
1. What is wrong with the world?
2. What are we to do about it?
If it answers those questions, it’s a religion. Some religions are more inter-compatible than others.
“In practice, “religion” seems to be “something that’s formally incompatible with an Abrahamic faith””
That doesn’t work either. “Religion” is commonly used of the Abrahamic faiths, taken one at a time.
But isn’t it formally incompatible to hold multiple Abrahamic faiths at once?
You’re right– I missed the “an” in “an Abrahamic faith”.
So when you watch alien invasion movies do you think that the characters strategizing a resistance plan counts as a religious act?
Whatever you call AI risk groups, trying to define your way in to winning an argument doesn’t actually change anything.
No, because very few alien invasion stories portray superhuman aliens. They have better technology, but are functionally human or even subhuman (look at how the invaders in The Avengers are coded as dangerous enemies because… they roar like beasts).
Though cargo cults represent an edge case, as cult rites worshiping Prince Philip would generally be defined as religious acts despite it being an objective fact that he’s ontologically human with no causal relation to Britain’s cargo.
Then we could make the aliens superhuman. It doesn’t make our resistance group a religion.
What exactly do you think this definition game is going to accomplish? Let’s say that that AI risk proponents accept your non-standard definition of religion. Do you think their beliefs are going to fall apart now? Since they apparently accept a religion now, are they now more willing to believe Christianity? They would just tell you that your religion is based on an invisible being that we can’t detect who communicates only in the most indirect methods indistinguishable from noise while their “religion” is based on increasing the technology we already have. You haven’t changed any facts in the slightest and no one is going to change their mind because of your word games. You’re just smuggling in assumptions typical of standard religions(the emotional reaction you mentioned below) in to this new “religion”.
Least realistic part of TNG: the complete lack of any cults dedicated to Q-worship.
Well presumably, if Q wanted cults to worship them, such cults would exist. Right?
I think Jasklogist’s point is that the cults would exist whether Q wanted them or not. The manufacturers of Cargo wanted no Cultish worship, and yet…
For all we know, there are groups of Q worshippers we don’t know about yet. But most warp capable civilizations have had plenty of encounters with beings above their technological level. Q isn’t really special, just another being that we don’t understand yet.
To worship the Q, you’d have to know of the existence of the Q, and they seem not to bother interacting much on the mortal plane (aside from Q himself and those two Q who decide to become mortal as mentioned in one episode). I imagine Starfleet probably has not made it common knowledge that the Q exist because that would be more trouble than it’s worth.
And we don’t know that there aren’t Q-worshipping cults; even if we don’t see them in the Federation, they might worship the Q as gods under different names (Q seems to like pretending to be a god to annoy Picard, and other Q who had interactions with other species would certainly appear as near to gods as makes no difference). Take Quetzalcoatl for instance – a deity with a name starting with Q? Very suspicious!
If your definition is correct, then several traditions generally identified as “religions” (Buddhism, possibly Confucianism) are not religions.
I suspect the use of “literally” here is not very helpful. The claims that Scott has criticized point to similarities (belief structure, practice, etc.) with various known religions. Your claim points to a slightly different, but no more central, kind of similarity.
The core problem is still lack of clarity in what we care about. Why does it matter whether something “is a religion”? Political status? Academic study? Cultural sensitivity? Burden of proof in an online argument? Based on the answer to that question, we can look at attributes of “religion” that are actually relevant.
I disagree about Buddhism. Buddhism teaches that there are countless gods and none of them can save anyone from dukkha, even themselves. Buddha Nature is a… thing greater than the devas/gods that you have to achieve to escape dukkha. There are even Boddhisattvas who have such compassion for how hard that is to achieve as a monk that they offer chanting devotees rebirth in a Pure Land to practice monasticism with minimal difficulty.
Confucianism, sure. Pay the traditional gods respect, but human relationships are central to us.
I only find this interesting for burden of proof and political reasons. Singularitans should make their claims about the setting of superhuman beings on the same playing field as everyone else.
Another reason for defining religion is that it sets a limit on what should be considered sacred values. For example, which holidays are important enough for people to get days off for them?
I think you’re wrong for some of the reasons mentioned above, but what would be the implication if you were right? Should we build cathedrals? Dress in robes? What changes?
Personally, I’ve always thought that the best thing to do if one finds oneself in a religion, is to leave the religion. Although robes would definitely be my second choice 🙂
Ah, but singularitarianism isn’t a religion — you can be a singularitarian and a follower of an Abrahamic religion. Especially if it’s Mormonism.
I think building cathedrals of Robotology is way down the list of best practices. 🙂
I think each AI risk believer should reconsider their unexamined priors. You actually put it best when Chesterton said “there have been tyrannical angels since the days of Noah.” By just what epistemology can one know “the set of all superhuman intelligences is not empty, but all its members exist in the future”? The problems being glossed over here are as big as the Problem of Induction and the ontological status of the future.
If that claim can’t be proved, each of us has to consider not just Robotology, but mainstream religion, like Hindu or Catholicism.
People like Eliezer Yudkowsky are wagering that “Friendly AI” not only can, but is the only entity that can, save them from death. If AI risk is real, actual AI developers acting on this emotional investment will be dangerous. Stefan Parner, for one, makes a strong argument (based on Meno’s Paradox) that, unless moral realism is true, morals cannot be reasoned out. They’re not going to hard code “maximize the subjective utility of all humans while ignoring your own” into logic gates.
Yo, could you link me to that paper? This sounds like a particularly nice way to formalize/argue my intuition of, “moral realism or
GTFOjust stop talking about morality.”
Objections of this form always frustrate me—how do you know these problems are being glossed over? How do you know they think that claim can’t be proved? Eliezer for one has spent a lot of time giving arguments for why and under what assumptions we can expect superhuman intelligences in the future; do you have a problem with any specific thing he’s said, or are you just taking issue with a summary, or a particular thesis, which necessarily aren’t
themselves the arguments?
The set of superhuman agents is already non-empty: the most recent example is Alpha Go Zero, which has surpassed human ability in the game of go in the span of few hours, without any external input. Read that sentence again.
The dangerous confusion that is often made in the area of AI risk is anthropomorphizing: the underlying belief that AI will be dangerous / beneficial only when it will acquire a human-compatible level of intelligence. It is true that agents operating today are operating in a domain that is very narrow and thus very controllable, but in those narrow domains they are already singularitarian: they have surpassed the ability of humans to predict their developement. In the case of Zero, for example, there is great excitement because the AI is creating strategies that nobody, in the multi-millenarian history of the game, has thought of pursuing.
For the AI to be relevant, it only needs to have a context that is only wide enough to escape the gates of human supervision.
Are cars superhuman agents because they can run much faster than us?
In this sense, they are easily controlled superhuman agents, like AlphaGo.
I think that to be a serious large scale threat to humans, an AI will probably have to be very broadly intelligent, though not necessarily human-like in any way. To “escape and defeat us,” it would have to be really good at predicting human actions, engineering, strategy, and more, and some of those domains “reflect” others in a way that board games don’t.
But there’s a chance that the domain of improving AI architectures could turn out to be narrow enough that a so-called “narrow superintelligence” like AlphaGo can totally dominate us in it, and that the resulting improvement could be rapid enough to produce very broadly intelligent agents surprisingly quickly. I don’t think the technology tree is likely to work out that way, but I can’t rule it out. And architecture search is an active research area, so as far as I know there’s a tiny but nonzero chance that this could happen any time! (If architecture search is “narrow” enough, AND current research is closing in on the right approach to architecture search AND current hardware is good enough to run a sufficiently powerful architecture search AND current hardware is good enough to be broadly superintelligent running the right architecture)
I could barely imagine a similar “narrow” AI breakthrough in a domain like microbiology or “nanotechnology” that kills us all without ever producing a particularly intelligent agent. But frankly this seems more like a (small) risk of those fields than of AI.
I read comments on here a couple years ago that were highly skeptical of SpaceX’s business plan of reducing costs by reusing rockets. Someone noted that they worked for a company that, in some way or another, reduced inefficiencies in rocket launches by a couple % and somehow profited off of that minor increase in inefficiency. That person doubted that SpaceX’s plan was viable.
SpaceX is now offering huge discounts for customers that are willing to launch on their used rockets and they have successfully done so multiple times, with zero failures (I think) at this point. They did this even against the odds of competing against the United Launch Alliance. The company is privately held, but believed to be profitable.
I hope the original person that made these comments still posts here and has a better memory than me so they can provide an update. Either way, I’d love to hear comments on SpaceX and their plan to lower costs by reusing rockets.
I’ve been waiting for the controversy-allowed thread to bring this up:
What did you folks think of Doki Doki Literature Club?
In all seriousness, it left a pretty strong impression, especially considering it’s a deconstruction of a genre I’ve never looked at. Didn’t go far enough with the meta-stuff though.
Seeing as I’m not one of the fellow kids, can you explain to this old fogey what Doki Doki Literature Club even is, or why it’s notable ? I’ve looked it up on Wikipedia, and apparently it’s a visual novel, but what’s so special about it ?
It’s a “meta” game which deconstructs aspects of the Visual Novel genre of video games and deals with mature themes like depression and self harm. It draws you in by being almost sickeningly tropey before becoming meta. It also has you playing around with the game files and breaks the forth wall on occasion.
It’s mostly notable because it is recent and got viral with many popular streamers playing it. It was also created by a single person over the span of 2 years (with some outside help in the art and sound department) who himself is a notable member of many gaming communities.
So Undertale but about an even more obscure genre?
I’ve downloaded it, but have been slightly afraid to play it with all those warnings…
PSA for all Worm fans: The sequel (or rather, the interlude sequence that is prelude to the sequel) has begun this week.
I had forgotten I was even waiting for that! Many thanks!
Yeeeeesssss! Can’t wait for more Worm (or, more Parahumans, if the POV character is someone else.)
Thanks to Scott for the shout-out.
The district attorney race is not about civilization-destroying AI, or even curing malaria. It’s rather more pedestrian good-government concerns. I’ve talked about criminal law ( here on more occasions than just that. You can also find my old comments on lesswrong under jr[lastname] about various law things.
I’m a better prosecutor than a politician. I’m not including my full name here, but if you Google it, you can find lots of things I’ve been involved with. It’s very frustrating to face the unnecessary troubles that the office has. Some of them are petty and misguided (we can now scan two million pages a day at a cost of $120K, but as you might expect we have not a need to scan that much paper in a year, much less a day.) Some of the other troubles are rather less petty but even more misguided. “Boring competence for a change,” I am told, is not a good political slogan.
I know this is outside the bailiwick of the usual topics, and this is really just about good government. I’d like to bring out my “Elect SSC-friendly Dude And Send Him A Big Pile of Money,” Flag, but there’s still malaria, and it’s hard to prioritize an election outside your field of expertise in a locality that is not yours over mosquito nets/eradication efforts. I mean, I am doing that (charitable contributions will be similar to other years, but are going to local charities with events, plus big pile of money into the campaign which could go to other things.) But I have extra, inside knowledge, and I am reasonably confident this is the right thing to do. (I am very, very confident I would improve the criminal justice system in a significant way locally and in a smaller way outside my county if elected.)
Anyway, if any of you want to talk about the campaign or about criminal law education which does not apply to a live, actual case (I can’t give legal advice, just education) feel free to email me at the campaign email of jr [lastname] 4da at gmail. I’d love to talk to any SSC’ers, even those just curious about stuff.
And again, thanks, Scott!
Oh, so when the AI starts destroying civilization, you’re not going to bother trying to prosecute it?
(Grin. Seriously, here’s to competence, boring or not.)
” “Boring competence for a change,” I am told, is not a good political slogan.”
It sounds like a good political slogan to me.
I don’t know. I won Senior Class Treasurer in high school with the slogans “I can count” and “I’m for things that are good and against things that are bad.”
Good luck!
Let’s imagine that Germany won the Battle of Jutland back in WW1. How likely is it that this leads to the end of the British blockade and how would it happen?
The British blockade was enforced by small warships – mostly converted merchantmen with a few guns and a radio, I believe – operating on the periphery of the North Sea. Any time they saw a ship that looked like it might be headed to or from Germany they did the “papers, please” bit and then maybe put a prize crew on board to take the ship back to Britain for a more formal investigation. And if they saw e.g. a squadron of German battlecruisers instead, they would run away as fast as they could while getting on the radio and report, “We’ve got a spot of trouble here with X German battlecruisers; would the Home Fleet be so kind as to dispatch 2X British battlecruisers to sink them, please?”
With the blockade zone being closer to Rosyth than Kiel, and the Home Fleet having substantially more battlecruisers (and battleships, and other sorts of cruisers, etc) as the Germans, this was pretty clearly a losing proposition for Berlin, so they rarely sent warships to challenge the blockade. But if we posit a Jutland that leaves Germany with material superiority, the equation changes. The blockade zone is still closer to Rosyth than Kiel, but the Germans can at least occasionally have their High Seas Fleet spend a week or so out in the North Sea. In that week, any British gunboat or armed merchant cruiser that tries to enforce the blockade is likely to get sunk, along with any proper British warship sent out to protect it. Radio plus long stern chases means each side ultimately brings whatever level of force it needs to win the fight, up to everything they’ve got – and if everything you’ve got is no longer enough, you lose.
Since the Germans don’t have to give advance warning as to which weeks are safe for Britain to enforce the blockade, the British will likely decide fairly quickly to not bother trying to enforce a North Sea blockade. They could still do commerce-raiding on the high seas against German merchantmen; the German navy could not likely provide full coverage in e.g. the mid-Atlantic and the British Empire has plenty of secure bases for the Royal Navy to use. But that sort of diffuse raiding is precisely the sort of thing that didn’t manage to starve England into submission in either World War, and Germany was relatively less dependent on maritime trade.
Actually, one quibble. The British had good odds of figuring out when the Germans were and weren’t at sea, due to Room 40 and their much better information-handling apparatus. It certainly wouldn’t be as strong as the blockade they had, and I’d have to do more research on the legal aspects of the problem, which might have killed everything. But I wouldn’t rule them totally out. They might even be able to take advantage of the High Seas Fleet sending out detachments and turn the tables. No guarantees, though.
Missed this last night. Sorry. John’s right as far as he goes. The blockade was all Armed Merchant Cruisers after several armored cruisers met sticky ends in the early weeks of the war while on blockade duty.
The big difference is probably what happens WRT the US. The British blockade was not popular on the other side of the Atlantic, but they managed to make it look legal, and had enough muscle to back it up. If the legal cover falls apart, the US starts sending ships to Germany, and the UK can’t really afford to raid them, or they start losing US trade, too. Breaking the blockade changes the economic situation significantly in Germany. They have extra margin to play with, and with the US probably staying neutral (no need for unrestricted submarine warfare, probably no Zimmerman Telegram), the outcome of the war is in serious doubt.
I recently watched the movie The Confession, a 1970’s French movie. It’s really interesting because it is a critique of the Stalinist persecutions, but from a pro-communist perspective. And not defensively communist, where the virtues of proper communism are extensively expounded upon, but axiomatically communist. So the virtues of communism are taken as a given and the film-maker merely seeks to denounce the wrong kind of communism. Libertarians and social-democrats commonly argue this way, denouncing the excesses of government/free market respectively, taking the validity of capitalism as a given. However, I think that this is pretty rare for communism. I think that this movie could probably only have been made in the 70’s French milieu, having a sufficiently big left-wing audience that was sympathetic to communism, yet aware of and willing to openly address communist excesses. After that I think that the label communism got tainted too much due to all the excesses that were made public.
Who are some people other than Scott who (1) write out their ideas about how things work and (2) make well-calibrated probabilistic forecasts about those things?
(And is there some secret catchphrase I can Google to find them?)
I’m thinking mostly of “things” in the vein of political/economic/social issues, but good forecasting on any subject might be interesting.
It’s the start of flu season again, and I remember that at this time a year ago I posted on an SSC open thread asking any doctors in the room if they could confirm the general medical wisdom about the importance of getting a flu vaccine against the commonly-heard objections. If I remember right, I only got a couple of responses, but they strongly confirmed the general medical view that flu vaccines are highly beneficial.
I bring this up again mainly to comment that in my experience, among all scientific/medical issues that very sensible, scientifically-educated, pro-science people take views on, the question of how worthwhile flu vaccines are seems to be the one where they most often dismiss what appears to be scientific consensus. From these same people who stand steadfastly against teaching creationism in public schools and think that the “vaccines cause autism” myth is despicable, I frequently hear the view that yeah the flu sucks but “I get it every year anyway”, and the vaccine only covers a couple of strains of the flu (there are many more; you could still catch one of the others!), and the vaccine might temporarily make you more sick than the expected amount of sickness it saves you from. The cornerstone of this position seems to be a commonly-held view of the flu as equivalent to a bad cold, or a cold plus a fever — by that definition they get the flu about every year or two regardless. They get annoyed if I try to insist on a model of the flu as something that brings your life to a grinding halt for a significant period of time, that keeps you almost flat on your back for a good week and still keeps you sick for another, that makes you feel so yucky you don’t want to move for days on end, that involves stomach symptoms as well as much more bodily aching than one gets on average from a fever. And yet that’s the description I’ve gotten from every single doctor I’ve heard describe the flu. To quote from Tumblr user hotelconcierge (who I believe has a medical degree):
Don’t know where I’m going with this, I just find it curious that seeming misconceptions on this particular issue seem to have permeated culture so strongly that even many of the most scientifically-inclined apparently believe them, and I am one of my only friends (who form a very scienc-y crowd) who gets a flu shot every year.
I get the impression that flu is a much bigger problem in some places than others.
Here, the NHS give flu vaccines to certain more vulnerable groups; I’m not in one of them. I’ve never (to my knowledge) had a flu shot; nor have I had flu. Additionally, only one person I know has come down with the flu, and he got swine flu rather than annual flu. (And no, they don’t get the vaccine either, so I really think it is lack of exposure rather than my benefiting from herd immunity.) If either of those things change I’ll consider going and spending the £10 or so on it, but for now I see it as a rather boring way to separate myself from £10 and half an hour for very minimal gain – especially as it’s a yearly thing rather than giving the 10 yearly/lifetime protection that many other vaccines do.
How much of a problem is flu in your area? Not just the area statistics, but among the people you see and might well catch the flu from?
The observation I made above applies to three very different geographic regions I’ve lived in over the past decade. Unfortunately, I have no idea how high the incidence of influenza is in my current area.
It’s hard for me to assess how often people around me seem to get the flu because of the disconnect over definitions that I mentioned above. Certainly I hear a number of people every year saying they got the flu, but a lot of the time they seem to be following the flu = cold + fever definition (and a lot of them never get flu shots because they feel they’re pointless and the flu isn’t really that big a deal anyway). From time to time I know young and otherwise healthy people who get so sick they’re basically confined to bed for some days, but I couldn’t put a number on how frequent that is in my area.
I don’t have a medical degree but would like to note that there is a massive variation in peoples immune systems so that the actual individual symptoms may range from a mild sniffle to death from the same virus.
(Also no medical degree here)
This is important. And even for the same person, different years and strains can have very different effects. I’ve gotten real flu twice that I know of, and neither was as bad as the OP’s quote, but one let me keep doing stuff normally, and the other made me stay mostly in bed for a day or two.
I do think that personally, I’d rather risk getting the flu than get a flu shot, but since I interact with other people and go out in public during flu season, I don’t feel comfortable making that choice for everybody I might spread the flu to.
I’m the reverse in that as I so very rarely get the real flu, I tend not to go for the flu shot as I’m more concerned about side-effects.
That being said, the year I got the swine flu it really did knock me back on my heels. Spent a week in bed literally too weak to raise my arms.
The flu shot last year was for the wrong strain. They are guessing when they pick that, I got the pig flu that was going around last year and it destroyed me and a couple of my buddies for 48 hours but getting a flu shot for a different strain in the fall wouldn’t have helped a bit,
Scientists in the media in my childhood also told me, Viruses weren’t alive, we were going to run out of oil and metal, Fat was bad for me, people who divided americans based on race were racists, i would need to go to college to amount to anything, and doctors were here to help
while my own life I feel has shown me that
Viruses are alive, oil is cheaper than ever, Fat is delicious snacking is bad for me, nearly everyone is xenophobic, and college is a scam, and doctors main goal in life seems to be enjoying wine dinners where sexy Pharma reps get them to use their drug or device and then giving me sub par treatments for $1000 an hour
So you might be pro science but I’m pro skepticism and scientific method,
Which this is a side point but in all the social science stuff they never bring up Feynman’s point which is that s single study shows nothing but what to isolate for in the next study. This is how you now sociology is a collection of “just so” stories they never even try to isolate and self replicate
So what you need to do is go to college to become a doctor so sexy pharma reps will buy you wine dinners 🙂
I’ve had flu a couple of times, and I still think that it’s really not worth it to get flu shots – in fact, I would rather get the flu, and get a paid medical leave.
Whatever happened to robes?
Robes are clearly the best kind of clothing. When did they go out of fashion? When will they come back?
Snuggie.
Also those giant hoodies that are popular in the ‘hood are kinda like robes.
You end up looking like an Assassin’s Creed character, but that’s a plus.
I’m predicting robes coming back into fashion later this week, peaking next Tuesday. I know I’ll be wearing robes!
I still wear them a few times every year (as part of my profession as a lawyer). Alas the more competent you become the more things settle rather than go to court.
On the off chance you work somewhere that also does wigs – a lot of the photos I find online for lawyers’ and judges’ wigs look more like wig-styled caps. Would a more realistic-looking wig be less fashionable? And if so, how much less? I understand the hairstyle and color are fixed by convention, I just mean one that looks more like real hair.
I’m not enough of a fashion trendsetter to risk going it alone, but I really think professors should return to teaching in academic robes.
Robes are not at all the best kind of clothing if you are riding a bicycle. Or, more importantly, a horse. Classical civilization wasn’t terribly big on horses; Greece mostly isn’t good horse country, Italy is a bit better but the Romans never really went for “horse culture” in a big way.
The folks who conquered Rome, did. For the next fifteen hundred years or so, at least among middle- to upper-class males, the horse was either a vital utilitarian tool or a major status symbol, and nobody was going to go around signalling their not-horse-riding status by wearing clothes you couldn’t ride a horse in. There were and still are exceptions, e.g. kings, judges, clergymen, but these were all signaling the sort of extreme status where they don’t need to ride a horse anywhere because everybody comes to them. Or e.g. Scotsmen and their kilts, but Scotland is very much not horse country. Mostly, if you weren’t wearing trousers, people had to wonder, “Is he a king, or is he some schmuck who can’t afford a horse”, so if you can’t pull off “maybe he’s a king” you’re probably best to wear trousers.
Also, Beau Brummel was a cavalry officer, and we’re still letting him decide how men will dress in any vaguely formal setting.
[bedouin robes horses]
Most of those are wearing trousers under something that looks as much like a long coat or cloak as a robe. And if we’re arguing the fuzzy definitional border of the coat/cloak/robe we wear over our horse-riding trousers, I think the battle for the sartorial supremacy of the robe has been pretty much lost.
There were and still are exceptions, e.g. kings, judges, clergymen, but these were all signaling the sort of extreme status where they don’t need to ride a horse anywhere because everybody comes to them.
Palfreys? Or donkeys? For clergymen who needed to get places but were too high status to walk there like a peasant? I’m going on vague memories of Chaucer here so don’t take me too seriously. I also kinda half-remember that when Thomas Aquinas ran off to join the Dominicans, he walked (because they were a mendicant order at first anyway).
But yeah, there’s certainly something in Dante about high-level clergy and their fancy robes so that when they’re on horseback and the robes cover everything you can’t tell which is the horse and which the bishop:
My sympathies are with whoever has to clean and mend the robe afterwards.
Hey Scott,
I saw your post got reprinted in Vox. ( https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/10/23/16516516/iq-tests-high-low-achievement-sat-anxiety-determinism ) . Congrats!
Anyone knows someone who needs a decently trained software engineer – Rails, embedded C, Linux applications, whatever – for consulting, contract work, or permanent work?
‘Cuz I got laid off again last week.
What’s your 20?
Has anybody else come to the conclusion that the Internet has effectively eaten government?
I think it ate culture, and gov was already digesting in culture’s stomach.
I don’t (watch helplessly as my employer) send ~half my money to the federal, state, and local internet every year. And, per the crossthread discussion on such matters, I don’t think the internet has much effect on where that money goes afterwards. At most, the internet has maybe “taken over” the sort of mostly-inconsequential fluff that elected officials do so that you will notice them and remember to vote for them; not the stuff the government does that is actually important.
Does anyone know a good resource for learning about the concept of paraterraforming or “worldhouse”? It seems like a really cool concept which fits a hard-SF work I’m sketching, but it’s really hard finding actual numbers on e.g. dome height.
The basic idea is to create domed colonies on planets / moons without atmosphere, using the air pressure to inflate the dome like a big balloon. Depending on the materials used in constructing the dome it can act as a greenhouse and extend the “habitable zone” of a star to allow for more distant colonies than is normally possible. And as the demand for livable space increases the dome can be expanded until, eventually, it will cover most or all of the surface. The tension cables which hold the dome down also seem like they should be able to pull double duty as the bases of space elevators, although that’s just me riffing on the concept without any real numbers.
I tried to track down the original papers but they’re not available to my institution (they’re focused on biomedical science so terraforming is a low priority) and aren’t up on research gate. Everything I’ve found is pop science writing that doesn’t deal with the concept in depth.
A recent Current Affairs article (More Evidence That Extreme Wealth is Totally Indefensible) argues that, about a certain threshold, it’s impossible to justify your wealth – that there simply isn’t anything valuable or moral to spend your cash on. It sets the bar around $1 million a year, with the implication that that is VERY fair, and the number is probably much lower.
I was curious if the SSC population making around that amount would agree with this. Remove the moral condemnation – for the wealthy among us, could you lose, say, half your income and feel perfectly comfortable?
What I’m wondering is how far up the income ladder you need to go before people stop saying “yeah, I’m doing all right, but it’s the people one tick above me that REALLY don’t need their money”. Do you feel you can justify your expenditures and lifestyle? Is Current Affairs just doing the “everyone who makes more than me is an asshole” thing?
I’m trying to analyze my own feelings on it. My wife and I make about $350,000 a year total. We’re rich by any reasonable definition of the word. We just bought a house in the suburbs of NYC, we’re paying down student debt, max out our 401K contributions, have a little left over to put in savings. We’re careful with our money, we don’t carry any credit card debt, and we don’t ever worry that we won’t be able to pay a bill.
I’m finally feeling comfortable with where I’m at. I’ve been broke, but never poor (meaning I’ve had my electricity shut off for non-payment (enough times that it makes me tired just thinking about it), and been threatened with eviction when I couldn’t make my rent – broke – but, if I had ever been in serious trouble, my family could and would have helped me out – not poor). So great, things are way improved. I could pay more in taxes and be comfortable.
But if I lost my job and was unable to find a new one at anywhere near my salary, I think we’d be in bad shape. There are no inheritances coming, it’s nice that we have 401Ks but even raiding those would only go so far, we’re saving a little money but we are in no shape at all to pay for college for the kids. And so: “sure, we’re doing fine, but it’s the people making $100K MORE than us who are extravagantly wealthy, since they could live our perfectly nice lifestyle and STILL bank $100,000 a year.” It makes me laugh at myself.
Thoughts from anyone? Particularly people making good money?