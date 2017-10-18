Open Thread 86.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Need help with a software issue? The Greenfield Guild is glad to assist, whether you need a full team to tackle your project, or just a little advice. The initial video consultation is always free: schedule yours today.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Relationship Hero connects you to a live expert who gives you tactical step-by-step advice for any human relationship: your date, spouse, family, friend, coworker, etc. It's only $1/minute.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
On the constant communication issues between tribes, a focus point: The concept of freedom. I will be generalizing a lot about what and how people believe; this is intended to be explanatory rather than authoritative.
So, let’s take the group that talks about freedom the most, the libertarians. To libertarians, “freedom” means the absence of coercive force; it means not being forced into things, or forced out of things. The Non Aggression Principle is, functionally, freedom. Notably, the libertarian concept of freedom lacks internal conflict; the freedom of person A doesn’t impose constraints on the freedom of person B. Libertarians are prone to seeing kings as being limited in freedoms, owing to the mutuality of coersive forces. (This is difficult to explain, a libertarian might do better, but approximately, there is no “freedom” to limit somebody else’s freedom, as you are destroying your own freedom by forcing the interaction into a coersive framework.)
This provides a useful foil to look at the Left concept of freedom, which is performative, or oriented around positive rights; the Left concept of freedom is the ability to do things. The absence of coersion is a necessary but not sufficient condition for Left freedom; you also need the means to act. This concept of freedom in which “Property is theft” makes sense; if you own the only boat in the world, your ownership of it is effectively meaning only you have the freedom to (the capacity to) go to sea. The Left concept of freedom is full of conflict, as a result, as everybody’s freedoms are being limited by everybody else, and government has a role in ensuring an even allocation of freedom.
The Right version of freedom is more choice or decision oriented; it looks, not at the actions available to you or the coersions you may face, but at the range of available choices you have available, and the consequences of those choices – the ability to choose is dependent on your choices meaning something, thus consequences are a critical element of Right freedom. There is less overt conflict than the Left concept of freedom, but instead, regarded as choices, freedom includes the ability to make poor choices. This produces a situation in which certain forms of freedom are obviously bad (and disagreements on this are where the conflicts arise), and limits on those freedoms are transparently good ideas.
Thus, the Left sees the Libertarian concept of freedom as hollow and meaningless and the results as heartless – what does it matter if you aren’t being prevented from doing something if you can’t do it anyways? And the Right sees the Libertarian concept of freedom as dangerous and irresponsible, since, from their perspective, all Libertarian freedom has to offer is the ability to make poor choices.
The Libertarians see the Left concept of freedom as – well, authoritarian, because it necessitates coersive force to maintain. The Right sees the Left concept of freedom as subversive and undermining the point of freedom, since the point of choice is picking your outcome, and erasing part of the consequences is erasing your agency in having chosen.
The Libertarians see Right concepts of freedom as, again, authoritarian, because removing poor choices from consideration requires coercive force. The Left sees the Right focus on choice and consequences as heartless and erosive of freedom, as consequences limit your future capacity to act.
Perhaps I’ve misunderstood, but what you’ve written seems self-contradictory as regards what you call the “Right”. In some places you write that they are against the ability to make poor choices and in other places you effectively write that they are for it.
Their idea of freedom appears to be oriented around choices – this is not the same as being in favor of all freedom within the context, rather, it produces a conceptualization in which it is self-evident that not all freedom is good.
Sorry, but this doens’t really clarify matters. Could you perhaps give examples to illustrate the distinction you’re making?
Forgive me if this is way off, but my reading was that in the Right framework, it is important people be allowed to make poor choices, otherwise they aren’t free to make choices. Also, it’s important they be allowed to suffer the negative consequences of their choices, otherwise their choices aren’t meaningful, and how free can you be if you’re only free to make choices that don’t affect anything? Most of the time, the negative outcomes are the natural feedback mechanism to prevent people from making such choices too often/repeatedly (which is another reason people ought be allowed to fail), but sometimes the negative outcome is too destructive, so the choice should not be allowed. People may argue over what counts as too destructive. So for example, if you blow your whole paycheck playing dice and go hungry until your next one, that’s what you (revealed preference) wanted. To give you money from the public funds to buy food is both unfair to people who didn’t go gambling and robs you of the meaningful consequences of your actions and your opportunity to learn. On the other hand, getting addicted to heroin is so destructive to your well-being that it ought be disallowed preemptively. People may disagree whether gambling is destructive enough to be banned, or heroin benign enough to be allowed. In general, it’s assumed you know what’s good for you better than we do, but common sense or cultural conceptions of what makes a good life mark the outer limits, more so than with the libertarians.
Is that a fair formulation?
Sounds pretty good to me, and recapitulates a recent argument I had on here about fairness.
@Sniffnoy & Thegnskald
Isn’t a major distinction between libertarians and the right that the libertarians want people to face the natural consequences of their choices, but the right wants to see people rewarded for the ‘right’ choices and punished for the ‘wrong’ choices. So the latter are much more happy to have the government punish people who they think did something bad or reward people who they did something good.
Similarly, the distinction between the left and the right is often that the left prefers to teach people not to make bad choices, and if they nevertheless do, wants to treat them with kindness. The right is generally much more cynical and thinks that people can only be convinced not to make bad choices, if they see people suffer greatly for making those bad choices. Similarly, they think that people often only do good things for a reward, so they want big rewards (and thus large income disparities).
Because of course nobody else can build another boat. Since most people do have the ability to either build boats or build/do things that can be traded for boats, I think that your formulation of,
is incomplete. Ability to do things without effort, maybe?
Or maybe this is a self-fulfilling prophecy: nobody else can, or at least nobody else will, build another boat in a world dominated by the claim, “You didn’t build that!” and seven billion people waiting in line to demand a share.
If life is a skill tree, the Right desires to get deep into a specialization branch. The Left desires to keep all branches available.
Enh?
A king who people believe has the right to do whatever he wants to whomever he wants is perfectly free; I’d object to him being perfectly free because you shouldn’t\don’t have the right to harm other people except to stop them harming people.
I’ve seen no shortage of people willing to say, and I don’t doubt that most of them sincerely believe, things along the line of “no man can be truly free unless all men are free”. This seems like an attempt to formalize a definition of “freedom” that encompasses that assertion.
And I’m not buying it. It is entirely possible for some men to be truly free while other men are slaves pure and simple. It isn’t good, but it is possible and it happens more often than I’d like. I would rather our ability to recognize freedom not be crippled by a feel-good moralistic requirement to define away a huge chunk of the phase space in which freedom actually exists.
Naval Gazing: Mine Warfare, Part 1
Series index
Probably the most underappreciated of naval weapons is the humble mine. Mine warfare is unglamorous, dangerous, and potentially decisive.
The first ship mined (as we understand the term today) was HMS Merlin, on July 9th, 1855. The ship, deployed to the Baltic as part of the Crimean War, suffered only minimal damage. The Russians had deployed primitive moored contact mines, tethered to the bottom, which detonated if a rod on the top was bumped by a passing ship. Interestingly, they were invented by Immanuel Nobel, father of Alfred Nobel. In response, the British initiated the first minesweeping operation a few days later, grappling the mines and hauling them up. Remote-controlled mines to be detonated from shore, were also used, but proved less successful than the contact mines.
Mines played a part in the American Civil War, too, protecting harbors and interdicting rivers. The famous “Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead” quote actually referred to a minefield at Mobile Bay, because at the time, “torpedo” was a generic term for any underwater explosive.
Mines developed slowly throughout the second half of the 19th century. The sea is not stationary, so creating a mine that would reliably detonate on contact and not be set off by waves was difficult. The first truly successful contact detonator was the Hertz horn, invented in the 1870s- these are the spikes seen on the most popular naval mine stereotype. Each horn is made of lead and contains a vial of sulfuric acid. When the horn is bent, the vial breaks and the acid runs down into a lead-acid battery, producing a current flow that detonates the mine.
Another interesting innovation was the automatic depth setter. Contact mines need to be deep enough to be concealed while being shallow enough that ships can’t pass over them. Early on, moored mines had their cables cut individually to achieve this, but the automatic depth setter replaced this task. A mine would have three separate parts, the mine proper, the anchor (a box), and the plummet. Initially, the mine and the anchor would float together, while the plummet fell, attached to the anchor by a length of cable equal to the desired mine depth. When the plummet reached the end of its cable, it pulled a pin which allowed water to flood the anchor and start it sinking. The mine’s chain was then played out from the anchor as it fell. When the plummet reached the bottom, the chain was locked and the mine was dragged down to the desired depth by the anchor. A diagram of the process can be found here. (Note: this is actually an antenna mine, which is discussed further below)
Mine warfare first made a major impact during the Russo-Japanese war. The first battleship sunk by mines was the Russian Petropavlovsk, the flagship of their Pacific fleet, while she was attempting to leave the base at Port Arthur. She took with her Admiral Makarov, the fleet commander and by far the best Russian admiral of the war. This was one of the first examples of offensive mining, or laying mines in areas an enemy is likely to pass through (as opposed to laying mines to keep an enemy out of a specific area).
The Russians retaliated with their own offensive minelaying, sinking two Japanese pre-dreadnoughts, a third of their fleet. The Japanese also made use of drifting mines, which sank the Russian battleship Navarin during the Battle of Tsushima. This threat greatly concerned the British during World War I, and was one of the drivers of the British turn-away at Jutland, but it never materialized.
World War I saw extensive use of mines by all sides. In October of 1914, the battleship HMS Audacious was sunk off of Ireland by a mine laid by the German auxiliary Berlin. The Germans initially focused on large minefields laid by surface ships and set deep in an attempt to kill British warships, while merchant ships would hopefully sail over them. Beginning in 1916, they switched to smaller submarine-laid fields intended to sink merchant shipping. The British countered by taking up large numbers of trawlers and converting them to sweep for mines. They also engaged in offensive minelaying off of German bases, and would use radio intercepts of orders to the German minesweepers to determine when the High Seas Fleet was about to sortie.
Both sides also constructed large defensive minefields, the most prominent of which was the minefield in the Dardanelles. This minefield thwarted the initial attempt to force the strait, sinking three pre-dreadnoughts and damaging three more along with a battlecruiser, and the guns covering the field made it impossible to sweep. The allies landed at Gallipoli to silence the guns, but the attempt ultimately proved unsuccessful.
The other major defensive minefield was the North Sea Mine Barrage, laid primarily by the US in the last few months of the war in an attempt to bottle up U-boats transiting out of the North Sea. It involved over 70,000 mines of a new type called antenna mines. The biggest problem with a traditional contact mine against submarines is that a submarine could avoid it by being either above or below it. To counter this, an antenna mine has an additional float above it that supports a copper antenna. When the antenna makes contact with the steel hull of a ship, the dissimilar metals produce a current that fires the mine. While very clever, this type of mine never proved particularly effective. The North Sea Barrage only claimed four U-boats, with another four possibles and eight damaged. The US launched a major operation to sweep them up, and in the process developed a device which allowed them to use steel minesweepers in the field without setting off the mines. Otherwise they would have been forced to use wooden minesweepers. (I believe this device is basically the opposite of active cathodic protection devices, but have been unable to confirm this.)
The other side of using mines is dealing with them. Sweeping for mines is exactly what it sounds like. The standard method was to take a small vessel, originally a converted fishing trawler, and stream a pair of “sweeps” from it. These long wires are held out from the side of the ship by underwater gliders called kites which keep the cables under tension. The sweeps are designed to break the mooring cables of the mines, either through mechanical damage or small explosives, causing them to float to the surface where they are usually sunk by gunfire from the sweeper. The sweeps also serve a protective function. Mines are usually pushed aside by the bow wave, then drawn in to strike the side of the ship, but the sweeps prevent this from happening. Similar devices called paravanes are used by larger ships to protect them from mines, pushing the mines aside instead of cutting their cables.
There are substantial drawbacks to sweeping, however. It’s a slow process, and the resulting path is fairly narrow. It has to be repeated frequently in areas that are in danger of being mined and consumes lots of ships and manpower. Also, some mines are fitted with anti-sweep devices, such as ratchets that allow the sweep to pass through the cable or explosive charges designed to sever the sweep when it passes.
During World War II, contact mines played much the same role as they did during WWI, vast defensive fields being laid to protect channels, straits, and harbors. (Offensive minefields were mostly composed of influence mines.) They made up the vast majority of the field protecting Wonsan during the Korean War, which seriously hindered the US pursuit of the North Koreans in 1950. In 1988, the frigate USS Samuel B Roberts struck an Iranian version of a 1908 Russian mine and suffered serious damage, knocking out her engines and starting fires that took five hours to bring under control. Iraq and Iran both made extensive use of contact mines during their war in the 80s. As an amusing side-note, the Iranians attempted to improve the Russian M08 mine with more explosives. However, this required them to use a lighter cable, as the mine must lift both itself and the cable. It turned out that the lighter cable was too weak, and many mines snapped their moorings. Even primitive, century-old mines are more complex than they appear.
Although contact mines have fallen in importance relative to influence mines since WWII, they remain a threat to this day. They’re cheap and highly effective, provided the target does not have advanced mine-warfare capabilities, such as good mine-avoidance sonars. If they do, then you need to look at influence mines, which I’ll discuss next time.
Link to the mine diagram is broken.
Fixed. Not sure how that happened.
What’s an…
…tease.
I’m pacing myself. I do have other things to do. (At least in theory.)
@Nornagest
Trump is an influence mine. No one noticed him and then boom: he had huge influence.
I seem to remember that mine warefare is the absolute rock-bottom least prestigious branch of the US Navy.
If it’s not the bottom, you can see it from there. This could come back to bite us quite hard if we don’t get our act together. There are occasional efforts, but this is one area where we basically just buy other people’s systems.
The interaction between the antenna mine and the submarine is confusing me. I see how the submarine might avoid contact mines (shallow draught?), and I can see how the antenna allows for detection of anything above the mine, but it seems like the sub can still pass below the mine. Was it simply the case that submarines of that era usually travelled surfaced, and hence the antenna was supposed to be a sufficient solution?
Submarines did usually travel surfaced, yes. A submarine before the mid-40s was essentially a surface ship that could occasionally hide underwater. 200 ft was a fairly typical test (approximate maximum) depth at the time, and also the apparent maximum depth of the mines. So the submarine couldn’t just go under. There’s a couple of books on archive.org with more details on the North Sea Barrage.
It’s pretty clear in my mind how the plummet’s cable being fully played out can unlock the anchor chain. It is not clear how the plummet hitting the bottom *relocks* it. Any insight here?
I don’t know how it actually works, but one way to do it would be to have a gear on one side of the drum, with a catch that is spring-loaded to push it into the gear. When the plummet is payed out it pulls the catch away from the gear, when the plummet hits the bottom the catch is pushed back in.
Relying on the sudden loss of tension in the plummet cable, I suppose? I guess that could work!
I don’t know the exact mechanism, but I’d suspect something very much like what dodrian describes.
I’ve been thinking about Dunbar’s Number, this idea that there is a finite limit on how many people we can deal with as individuals and when we have to deal with larger collections we start to deal in groups and abstractions. Supposedly this is why larger organizations are impersonal and bureaucratic; they are too big to care about the individual. The number itself is usually pegged at 150 or so.
Suppose you tried to run a business while keeping this concept in mind. I think that would lead to two big strategic rules. First, you would never chase after opportunities that required you to get big. You would always be conscious that you are a wolf, not a rat or a whale, and target mid-sized opportunities. Second, if you did grow past the boundary, you would need to look for a way to either outsource work aggressively or fission. (Hopefully there would be some clean break you could fission along.)
How big, financially speaking, could a Dunbar-conscious company get? Well, Craigslist did an estimated $335 million in business with a mere 185 employees, or $1.8 million per employee, so it’s probably the benchmark to beat.
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/craigslist-beats-google-facebook-revenue-productivity-rob-kelly/
Gore Associates would hive off sub-groups of less that 150 people.
I’ve wondered about stocking an organization with people who have unusually good abilities to track people– maybe Dunbar’s number for such an organization would be higher.
I always thought the way to do it would be to split companies off in to “cells” of 30-60 people and then have one super-cell at the top, composed entirely of people who you I’m 100% sure are loyal and committed to me that advises the cells on what they ought to be going for and resolves disputes between them.
I think that’s supposed to include your family, neighbors, friends, and colleagues. That would make it maybe 50 colleagues if you have a life, 100 if you don’t.
But as Nancy said, this number (whether it’s 150, 100, or 50) doesn’t have to be the limit of the whole organization; only the people you cooperate with. So you can split to groups by N, and physically separate those groups from each other.
Of course, now we have a problem how those groups are supposed to cooperate. I think in the usual company people actually directly cooperate with rather small number of colleagues; it’s just that those other colleagues are also in the same building, which results in seeing unknown faces. Maybe if we would put each group of 50 in a separate building, and then have one extra building for meetings of managers, this could work. The managers would be members of two groups: the group they manage, and the group of managers; but if both groups contain 50 people, that still gives them together 100 people to cooperate with. I wonder if someone tried that.
I’ve always thought the solution was more feudalism. Not in the sense, but the more generic sense of diffusion of control. We have 150-man fiefdoms with defined purposes, and overlords who have three jobs, listed in *increasing* importance:
– set overall roadmaps
– keep the peace / broker agreements
– execute anyone who plays zero sum games with another fiefdom
The last one is the important part that I think is missed in a lot of organizations. The big boss’s biggest job isn’t at all figuring out what market to emphasize or orienting the company towards internet sales or whatever, it’s noticing that Marketing is trying to look good by screwing over Sales, and immediately firing anyone responsible.
Mistakes are survivable. Inefficiency is survivable. Internal backstabbing (in the tech biz, this is referred to, often in the context of Microsoft, as “Battlin’ Business Units”) is not.
I’ve worked in companies of size ~30, ~500, and ~30,000, and in all cases the number of people I had to actually “know” in the sense of having a good mental model of how they act, what their personality was like, etc. was about 10.
Certainly in the 30,000 person company I’d often interact with other people but I didn’t have to actually understand them in any deep sense. e.g. I have a problem with some data, so I email the “data support” mailing list, I get a response from whoever is on rota that day, and then interact with them in a very generic way.
Which is to say that Dunbar’s number wasn’t in any way a limiting factor on the company, at least in my roles; there was plenty more interaction that I could have handled. But rank and team membership allow you to abstract away people’s personalities while doing your job.
Did you ever start identifying with your employer? Was the company ever “we” to you?
Very relevant: https://www.whistlinglobsters.net/s/gnkfez/dunbar_number_as_limit_group_sizes
The SSC comment section is the most epistemically cautious, cross-culturally (i.e. across the blue-red divide) empathetic/civil group of people I know of or regularly interact with. Also one of the most intellectually diverse.
1. Props to Scott for cultivating this environment. After I spent last weekend at a conference where the intellectual environment was NOT like this (but given the professional skills of most of the people there and topics in the presentations, maybe ought to have been at least a little more like it), I appreciate the conversation here that much more.
2. You all deserve a pat on the back too, SSCers.
3. Is this how it is in the Rationalist community in general? I don’t really see myself as part of that community and don’t regularly visit any websites that are part of that community aside from this one; the few glimpses I’ve had tell me the answer is no. But maybe I’m wrong?
4. Post your theories on “What’s our secret sauce?”
4a. Is “boiling off” part of it?
I wouldn’t be surprised if part of it is that anyone who isn’t smart and tolerant enough to hang out here takes one look at the comment section, sees either someone saying that racial differences exist or that feminists make good points sometimes or that government is the best solution for certain problems, and bails. In fact I wouldn’t be surprised if the posts themselves have this effect as well.
Seems like the LessWrong comments sections are\were about as tolerant as this place is, if not quite as consistently high-quality. I’ve found the classier libertarian\anarchocapitalist hangouts tend to be similarly pleasant; that’s how I found SSC & rationalism, through libertarianism.
And I’m sure some significant fraction of it is just careful gardening by Scott.
And the secret sauce is just Thousand Island dressing (ketchup and mayonnaise,) same as almost all secret sauces. What I wanna know is what’s in Sheetz’s “Boom Boom” sauce, that stuff’s amazing.
My experience in the libertarianism-adjacent environments is that they tend to be too jargon-filled for me to get a good handle on them. Ditto for the Leftist flavor. What I like about SSC is that the viewpoints are varied enough that people don’t bother building impenetrable buzzword fortresses. That’s probably Scott’s doing.
Huh. Can you give some examples? Only libertarian jargon I can think of is the NAP, which is just “don’t hurt people except to stop them hurting people*” and using the term “state” to refer to government. And “crony capitalism\corporatism” I suppose.
*where hurting people means altering or using their property without their permission. This sounds like a weird way to define hurting but if you think about it, most of conventional morality can be defined in terms of property rights.
In turn, the libertarian conception of property means your body and yourself, anything you’re freely given by another person (and fraud doesn’t count,) and anything produced entirely by and with your property, property you had permission to use, or unowned property (e.g. air.)
A tolerant community does not necessarily scare away intolerant people. Some people love to fight online, and don’t mind being in the minority. So it is also important that Scott actually bans those people (as opposed to just having that right in theory, but not actually exercising it), and that the community trusts Scott to do so.
At LessWrong the quality is incosistent, so it is more difficult to agree on what is allowed and what is not. Here by “quality” I mean not just how smart and interesting is the article, but also what norms of politeness or non-mindkilling it follows. As an example, at SSC, Scott may sometimes write something that he really regrets later, and then he probably decides to write nicer than that in the future. But at LW, writing something less nice than usual may actually encourage other people to write even worse stuff, because instead of a regrettable mistake, they see a precedent that opens the gate for them.
Unless it is something completely different. Maybe writing about quantum physics actually creates more dangerous enemies than writing about social justice. Or maybe it’s LW explicitly talking about creating a movement and changing the world (building the AI, raising the sanity waterline), while SSC feels to outsiders like ultimately just one busy person’s blog.
Re 4) I was prompted to join the community after reading several posts by Scott which seemed exceptionally level-headed and assumed the best from the people he disagreed with. That was something I wanted to see more of. In this way I think the community starts by self-selecting from a pool of reasonable people (and not because they want to hear more rants or cheerleading about why people they disagree with are dumb).
It helps that this is still more of a comments section to a blog than a proper forum, and it helps that we get a new OT every few days, which kills discussions with more heat than light. There’s probably something to be said about making it more difficult to continue discussions that get past a certain depth (compare this to a bulletin board type forum where each reply brings the thread back up to the top of the page and make it easy for others to pile on).
One thing that’s surprised me compared to other forums I’ve visited is how light-handed the moderation here is. This is probably mostly because Scott has better things to do with his time than read every comment, but the effect is that people aren’t playing ‘appeal-to-the-moderators’ games to try and get those they disagree with banned. Having vague rules (kind, true, necessary) rather than an explicit list again makes people less likely to try and game the system.
In summary, what makes SSC work better for civilized disagreement than many other places on the internet?
1) A positive example set by Scott
2) The restrictive format of the comment section
3) Taking a mostly hands-off approach to moderation.
It’s far more diverse, by virtue of not actually being a community and more of a network of loosely linked ones.
I wouldn’t say the SSC comments section is super intellectually diverse, actually. More than is common in the internet nowadays, sure, but that’s damning with faint praise.
I wonder how much more diverse we can get and still communicate effectively.
Significantly more, both in terms of having a higher (but still small) number of extremists and having more people from more centrist but underrepresented viewpoints.
There’s something I’ve always wondered about bear-baiting, and I bet someone here knows the answer: How did they chain up the bear in the first place? Was it drugged, or a domesticated bear, or what?
Vox recently published an article by Sean Illing titled “20 of America’s top political scientists gathered to discuss our democracy. They’re scared.” Apparently, democracy only happens when the left is winning.
The first few paragraphs are unobjectionable. Yes, there is polarization. Yes there is loss of social cohesion. Yes the “class compromise” suffers when economic mobility suffers. And then it dissolves into “it’s all the outgroup.”
A few nitpicks before the truly objectionable stuff:
No, the courts are yet another partisan divide. Activist judges attempted to stop Trump’s travel ban and having failed once, are about to fail again. Also, how is a judge in Hawaii attempting to block the democratically elected president from exercising basic authority over the nation’s borders granted to him by Congress, in accordance with the will of the voters and strongly in line with public opinion an example of healthy democracy?
The very first government was two cavemen saying to each other “Okay, if anyone tries to come into the cave who isn’t us, hit him with this rock.” The most basic role of government is controlling borders, and if the people are not to be allowed to control who is and is not allowed across the borders, wouldn’t that be the end of democracy? You, the people, may no longer have any say in who does and does not come into your country?
Also, Trump is appointing “Scalias all the way down,” so it seems the Executive and Legislative branches might finally be checking an out-of-control judiciary.
The press is woefully unpopular. They’ll gleefully report Trump has 40-something percent approval while completely ignoring their own 36% approve / 50% disapprove ratings. Nearly half of voters now think the media just makes stuff up. Over and over again we see breathless reports from “anonymous sources” that sound ridiculous and few if any predictions made by these sources come true. Free, yes, but celebrity scandals, opinions about who “utterly destroyed” whom on twitter—this is vibrant?
Congress is the only group in that poll people hate more than the media (19% approve / 60% disapprove). What has Congress done that one could describe as “fulfilling its role?” Who are these 19% of people who approve of Congress? And to qualify Congress’ performance with “mostly?” The most generous I could be is “barely.”
Next we get:
Followed immediately by Illing’s interpretation
How does this follow? Bermeo attributes the death of a democracy to malice, and then Illing immediately describes complacency and incompetence. Which is it?
I agree with the next few paragraphs describing the failure of the economy to allow people to improve their lives in fair and predictable ways and how this damages the social contract that allows a democracy to function. This all sounds very much like the “economic anxiety” that drove Trump voters. Then we get to polarization:
The linked study (which we’ve discussed in a previous open thread) says nothing about a “spike in racial animus,” and nothing about it being on the right. Instead, listed among the “Key Findings” of the study is:
Can anyone give me a charitable take on Illing’s statement? I can’t really think of one.
My interpretation of the last 50 years of race relations has been a (largely successful) attempt to suppress racial consciousness, particularly among whites. A common refrain among (older) white people is “I don’t care if you’re black, white, purple or green, can you get the job done?” A willful colorblindness. It’s only been in the few years with the advancement of privilege ideology (coming from the left) that this is unsatisfactory. Silence is consent, and not noticing race and then not begging POC for forgiveness is the new definition of racism. So I can only model Illing’s thought process as “we’ve told white people they’re the devil and they don’t agree. This is a spike in racial animus among white people / the right.”
Then we get into more Russia delusion:
I know, man, I know. I mean, when those evil Russians spent a whopping $100k on FaceBook ads mostly in 2015 and related to issues besides the Presidential election thereby demolishing the entire $10 billion dollars in American political advertising and who knows how much in mainstream media coverage, that was terrifying. But when CNN said they used Pokemon Go to promote Black Lives Matter swinging the entire election dramatically towards Trump, that’s the end of democracy right there. Game over man, game over. Just tear up the Constitution and crown Putin Czar of the World already.
The reason we don’t care about this is because it’s silly. It’s very, very silly. Of course foreign interference in elections is undesirable, but in an interconnected world it’s unavoidable. Russia wants to influence our elections, and so does China and Israel and Canada and Carlos Slim and Mexico and everybody else. But it probably all winds up being kind of a wash. And overwhelmingly drowned out by the efforts of the American media and the campaigns themselves.
The director of the FBI serves at the pleasure of the President. Firing him is not dispensing with any democratic norm. Bill Clinton also fired his FBI director. Was he dispensing with any democratic norm? And after the handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton, who trusts Comey in any political matter? The right justifiably distrusts him for, immediately after listing the actions she took that (in their minds definitely) constitute crimes refused to recommend prosecuting those crimes, and the left justifiably distrusts him for violating the universal law enforcement ethical standard of minimizing harm or exposure in criminal investigations. When you investigate Bob for rape but decide he probably didn’t rape, you do not then hold a press conference announcing to the world all the rape-like things Bob did that fall short of rape.
Two people. In advisory roles. No actual power or authority. And again, if we’re gnashing our teeth and rending our garments over this, how horrified were you about Hillary Clinton’s role in her husband’s White House? In what way are these significantly different?
“We’ll repeat the most outlandish bullshit that you like getting peed on by Russian hookers but how dare you respond with anything but groveling obsequiousness.”
Yes, because in order to maintain democracy we must only have career politicians who have no interests outside of technocratic politics. How can we have a democracy if actual people outside the permanent political class assume power?
Perhaps because those are civilizational issues and not personal issues? Perhaps on the “personal issues” front they were also voting for Trump because they think better trade deals and reduced regulation will result in more or better jobs for them? And perhaps when liberals vote for amnesty for illegal aliens, or refugee resettlement, these are also policies that are unlikely to make a significant difference in the lives of Democrat voters, but that’s not really the point? No, no, no, they just hate and are skeered of Mexicans and Muslims for absolutely no reason.
But “revamping trade policies” seems like a serious solution to economic problems. We have trade policies for a reason. To address economic issues. Nobody drafted TPP for funsies. It was because some people thought they would be better off with that trade deal instead of a different, or no trade deal. “Building a wall and deporting illegals” sounds like a serious solution to illegal immigration. I mean, just by talking tough on illegal immigration, illegal border crossings are already down by 70%. You can argue the public shouldn’t see illegal immigration as a problem, but you cannot say it “can’t be solved” when just tough talk has reduced the rate of increase in the problem by 70%.
And, seriously, “They need the public to be angry, resentful and focused on problems that can’t be remedied.” You mean like telling women they only reason the sum of income of all women is less than the sum of income of all men is because of evil sexism? And not at all because women choose different career paths for a variety of reasons, some of which are almost certainly biological in origin?
You mean like telling black people the only reason the per-capita wealth of blacks is lower than that of whites, Asians and Jews is because of evil white supremacy? And not at all because individuals take different career paths for a variety of reasons, some of which are almost certainly cultural and biological in origin?
Okay, yes, that one’s ridiculous. They would never mention Asians and Jews in the “racial inequality” demagoguery because it wrecks the “white supremacy” canard.
The racial and gender inequality demagoguery is the epitome of “angry, resentful, and focused on problems that can’t be remedied,” because you cannot remedy this problem without genetic engineering on a scale such as to make us no longer human. Or perhaps eugenics that would put Hitler to shame.
Great, Illing. I’m so glad the conference reinforced your own prejudices. If it just weren’t for that damned outgroup everything would be peachy.
While I share your opinion of the Illing piece I think there are better places for this sort of rant.
This only serves to highlight your…
You know, I’ve always thought this would be a fun weak point to take advantage of, but you kind of have to turn into a monster to really exploit it fully and I don’t particularly want to do that.
One small but interminable argument I’ve seen here a lot is whether small countries are better or worse than big ones (specifically economically). In an attempt to settle it, I’ve graphed GDP/capita against population. My conclusion: really rich countries and other territories tend to be small, but beyond that there is little correlation either way.
Sci-Fi Talk having become a bit of thing in the last few OTs, thought I’d pose a (fictional) culture-warry question that was asked at a Comic Con panel this summer:
Wars vs. Trek – not which one you like better, that’s too easy. Which one, if you had to choose, would you eliminate entirely from history? No movies, shows, books, toys, nothing. The one you pick, and all of its influences, vaporize.
Particularly interested in any Trekkies that would keep Star Wars, and vice versa.
I am a Trekkie and I would keep Star Wars.
I think Star Trek is the better franchise. Its high points are higher, and its low points are nowhere near as low as Star Wars’. Star Trek at its best it deals with complex problems in a fair and interesting manner, and at its worst it’s uninteresting. Star Wars at its best has good versus evil, and at its worst it’s incomprehensible cringe. If you consider the reboots of both franchises, the Star Trek reboot betrayed the franchise but was still watchable – The Phantom Menace or the Force Awakens otoh… That being said, Picard’s speech in The Drumhead can’t compete with Luke mourning his family as the twin suns set over the Jundland Wastes to John Williams’ score.
I prefer Mass Effect to either, though.
May I wander off on a tangent? What’s the third-biggest sci-fi media franchise, after ST and SW?
Alien?