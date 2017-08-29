My IRB Nightmare

[Epistemic status: Pieced together from memory years after the event. I may have mis-remembered some things or gotten them in the wrong order. Aside from that – and the obvious jokes – this is all true. I’m being deliberately vague in places because I don’t want to condemn anything specific without being able to prove anything.]
September 2014
There’s a screening test for bipolar disorder. You ask patients a bunch of things like “Do you ever feel really happy, then really sad?”. If they ‘yes’ to enough of these questions, you start to worry.
Some psychiatrists love this test. I hate it. Patients will say “Yes, that absolutely describes me!” and someone will diagnose them with bipolar disorder. Then if you ask what they meant, they’d say something like “Once my local football team made it to the Super Bowl and I was really happy, but then they lost and I was really sad.” I don’t even want to tell you how many people get diagnosed bipolar because of stuff like this.
There was a study that supposedly proved this test worked. But parts of it confused me, and it was done on a totally different population that didn’t generalize to hospital inpatients. Also, it said in big letters THIS IS JUST A SCREENING TEST IT IS NOT INTENDED FOR DIAGNOSIS, and everyone was using it for diagnosis.
So I complained to some sympathetic doctors and professors, and they asked “Why not do a study to prove it doesn’t work in this setting?”
Why not do a study? Why not join the great tradition of scientists, going back to Galileo and Newton, and make my mark on the world? Why not replace my griping about bipolar screening with an experiment about bipolar screening, an experiment done to the highest standards of the empirical tradition, one that would throw the entire weight of the scientific establishment behind my complaint? I’d been writing about science for so long, even doing my own informal experiments, why not move on to join the big leagues?
For (it would turn out) a whole host of excellent reasons that I was soon to become aware of.
A spring in my step, I journeyed to my hospital’s Research Department, hidden in a corner office just outside the orthopaedic ward. It was locked, as always. After enough knocking, a lady finally opened the door and motioned for me to sit down at a paperwork-filled desk.
“I want to do a study,” I said.
She looked skeptical. “Have you done the Pre-Study Training?”
I had to admit I hadn’t, so off I went. The training was several hours of videos about how the Nazis had done unethical human experiments. Then after World War II, everybody met up and decided to only do ethical human experiments from then on. And the most important part of being ethical was to have all experiments monitored by an Institutional Review Board (IRB) made of important people who could check whether experiments were ethical or not. I dutifully parroted all this back on the post-test (“Blindly trusting authority to make our ethical decisions for us is the best way to separate ourselves from the Nazis!”) and received my Study Investigator Certification.
I went back to the corner office, Study Investigator Certification in hand.
“I want to do a study,” I said.
The lady still looked skeptical. “Do you have a Principal Investigator?”
Mere resident doctors weren’t allowed to do studies on their own. They would probably screw up and start building concentration camps or something. They needed an attending (high-ranking doctor) to sign on as Principal Investigator before the IRB would deign to hear their case.
I knew exactly how to handle this: one by one, I sought out the laziest attendings in the hospital and asked “Hey, would you like to have your name on a study as Principal Investigator for free while I do all the actual work?” Yet one by one, all of the doctors refused, as if I was offering them some kind of plague basket full of vermin. It was the weirdest thing.
Finally, there was only one doctor left – Dr. W, the hardest-working attending I knew, the one who out of some weird masochistic impulse took on every single project anyone asked of him and micromanaged it to perfection, the one who every psychiatrist in the whole hospital (including himself) had diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive personality disorder.
“Sure Scott,” he told me. “I’d be happy to serve as your Principal Investigator”.
A feeling of dread in my stomach, I walked back to the tiny corner office.
“I want to do a study,” I said.
The lady still looked skeptical. “Have you completed the New Study Application?” She gestured to one of the stacks of paperwork filling the room.
It started with a section on my research question. Next was a section on my proposed methodology. A section on possible safety risks. A section on recruitment. A section on consent. A section on…wow. Surely this can’t all be the New Study Application? Maybe I accidentally picked up the Found A New Hospital Application?
I asked the lady who worked in the tiny corner office whether, since I was just going to be asking bipolar people whether they ever felt happy and then sad, maybe I could get the short version of the New Study Application?
She told me that was the short version.
“But it’s twenty-two pages!”
“You haven’t done any studies before, have you?”
Rather than confess my naivete, I started filling out the twenty-two pages of paperwork. It started by asking about our study design, which was simple: by happy coincidence, I was assigned to Dr. W’s inpatient team for the next three months. When we got patients, I would give them the bipolar screening exam and record the results. Then Dr. W. would conduct a full clinical interview and formally assess them. We’d compare notes and see how often the screening test results matched Dr. W’s expert diagnosis. We usually got about twenty new patients a week; if half of them were willing and able to join our study, we should be able to gather about a hundred data points over the next three months. It was going to be easy-peasy.
That was the first ten pages or so of the Application. The rest was increasingly bizarre questions such as “Will any organs be removed from participants during this study?” (Look, I promise, I’m not a Nazi).
And: “Will prisoners be used in the study?” (COME ON, I ALREADY SAID I WASN’T A NAZI).
And: “What will you do if a participant dies during this research?” (If somebody dies while I’m asking them whether they sometimes feel happy and then sad, I really can’t even promise so much as “not freaking out”, let alone any sort of dignified research procedure).
And more questions, all along the same lines. I double-dog swore to give everybody really, really good consent forms. I tried my best to write a list of the risks participants were taking upon themselves (mostly getting paper cuts on the consent forms). I argued that these compared favorably to the benefits (maybe doctors will stop giving people strong psychiatric medications just because their football team made the Super Bowl).
When I was done, I went back to the corner office and submitted everything to the Institutional Review Board. Then I sat back and hoped for the best. Like an idiot.
October 2014
The big day arrived. The IRB debated the merits of my study, examined the risks, and…sent me a letter pointing out several irregularities in my consent forms.
IRREGULARITY #1: Consent forms traditionally included the name of the study in big letters where the patient could see it before signing. Mine didn’t. Why not?
Well, because in questionnaire-based psychological research, you never tell the patient what you’re looking for before they fill out the questionnaire. That’s like Methods 101. The name of my study was “Validity Of A Screening Instrument For Bipolar Disorder”. Tell the patient it’s a study about bipolar disorder, and the gig is up.
The IRB listened patiently to my explanation, then told me that this was not a legitimate reason not to put the name of the study in big letters on the consent form. Putting the name of the study on the consent form was important. You know who else didn’t put the name of the study on his consent forms? Hitler.
IRREGULARITY #2: Consent forms traditionally included a paragraph about the possible risks of the study and a justification for why we believed that the benefits were worth the risks. Everyone else included a paragraph about this on our consent forms, and read it to their patients before getting their consent. We didn’t have one. Why not?
Well, for one thing, because all we were doing was asking them whether they felt happy and then sad sometimes. This is the sort of thing that goes on every day in a psychiatric hospital. Heck, the other psychiatrists were using this same screening test, except for real, and they never had to worry about whether it had risks. In the grand scheme of things, this just wasn’t a very risky procedure.
Also, psychiatric patients are sometimes…how can I put this nicely?…a little paranoid. Sometimes you can offer them breakfast and they’ll accuse you of trying to poison them. I had no illusions that I would get every single patient to consent to this study, but I felt like I could at least avoid handing them a paper saying “BY THE WAY, THIS STUDY IS FULL OF RISKS”.
The IRB listened patiently to my explanation, then told me that this was not a legitimate reason not to have a paragraph about risks. We should figure out some risks, then write a paragraph explaining how those were definitely the risks and we took them very seriously. The other psychiatrists who used this test every day didn’t have to do that because they weren’t running a study.
IRREGULARITY #3: Signatures are traditionally in pen. But we said our patients would sign in pencil. Why?
Well, because psychiatric patients aren’t allowed to have pens in case they stab themselves with them. I don’t get why stabbing yourself with a pencil is any less of a problem, but the rules are the rules. We asked the hospital administration for a one-time exemption, to let our patients have pens just long enough to sign the consent form. Hospital administration said absolutely not, and they didn’t care if this sabotaged our entire study, it was pencil or nothing.
The IRB listened patiently to all this, then said that it had to be in pen. You know who else had people sign consent forms in pencil…?
I’m definitely not saying that these were the only three issues the IRB sprung on Dr. W and me. I’m saying these are a representative sample. I’m saying I spent several weeks relaying increasingly annoyed emails and memos from myself to Dr. W to the IRB to the lady in the corner office to the IRB again. I began to come home later in the evening. My relationships suffered. I started having dreams about being attacked by giant consent forms filled out in pencil.
I was about ready to give up at this point, but Dr. W insisted on combing through various regulations and talking to various people, until he discovered some arcane rule that certain very safe studies with practically no risk were allowed to use an “expedited consent form”, which was a lot like a normal consent form but didn’t need to have things like the name of the study on it. Faced with someone even more obsessive and bureaucratic than they were, the IRB backed down and gave us preliminary permission to start our study.
The next morning, screening questionnaire in hand, I showed up at the hospital and hoped for the best. Like an idiot.
November 2014
Things progressed slowly. It turns out a lot of psychiatric inpatients are either depressed, agitated, violent, or out of touch with reality, and none of these are really conducive to wanting to participate in studies. A few of them already delusionally thought we were doing experiments on them, and got confused when we suddenly asked them to consent. Several of them made it clear that they hated us and wanted to thwart us in any way possible. After a week, I only had three data points, instead of the ten I’d been banking on.
“Data points” makes it sound abstract. It wasn’t. I had hoped to put the results in the patients’ easily accessible online chart, the same place everyone else put the results of the exact same bipolar screening test when they did it for real. They would put it in a section marked TEST RESULTS, which was there to have a secure place where you could put test results, and where everybody’s secure test results were kept.
The IRB would have none of this. Study data are Confidential and need to be kept Secure. Never mind that all the patients’ other secure test results were on the online chart. Never mind that the online chart contains all sorts of stuff about the patients’ diagnoses, medications, hopes and fears, and even (remember, this is a psych hospital) secret fetishes and sexual perversions. Study data needed to be encrypted, then kept in a Study Binder in a locked drawer in a locked room that nobody except the study investigators had access to.
The first problem was that nobody wanted to give us a locked room that nobody except us had access to. There was a sort of All Purpose Psychiatry Paperwork room, but the janitors went in to clean it out every so often, and apparently this made it unacceptable. Hospitals aren’t exactly drowning in spare rooms that not even janitors can get into. Finally Dr. W grudgingly agreed to keep it in his office. This frequently meant I couldn’t access any of the study material because Dr. W was having important meetings that couldn’t be interrupted by a resident barging into his office to rummage in his locked cabinets.
But whatever. The bigger problem was the encryption. There was a very specific way we had to do it. We would have a Results Log, that said things like “Patient 1 got a score of 11.5 on the test”. And then we’d have a Secret Patient Log, which would say things like “Patient 1 = Bob Johnson from Oakburg.” That way nobody could steal our results and figure out that Bob was sometimes happy, then sad.
(meanwhile, all of Bob’s actual diagnoses, sexual fetishes, etc were in the easily-accessible secure online chart that we were banned from using)
And then – I swear this is true – we had to keep the Results Log and the Secret Patient Log right next to each other in the study binder in the locked drawer in the locked room.
I wasn’t sure I was understanding this part right, so I asked Dr. W whether it made sense, to him, that we put a lot of effort writing our results in code, and then put the key to the code in the same place as the enciphered text. He cheerfully agreed this made no sense, but said we had to do it or else our study would fail an audit and get shut down.
January 2015
I’d planned to get a hundred data points in three months. Thanks to constant bureaucratic hurdles, plus patients being less cooperative than I expected, I had about twenty-five. Now I was finishing my rotation on Dr. W’s team and going to a clinic far away. What now?
A bunch of newbies were going to be working with Dr. W for the next three months. I hunted them down and threatened and begged them until one of them agreed to keep giving patients the bipolar screening test in exchange for being named as a co-author. Disaster averted, I thought. Like an idiot.
Somehow news of this arrangement reached the lady in the corner office, who asked whether the new investigator had completed her Pre-Study Training. I protested that she wasn’t designing the study, she wasn’t conducting any analyses, all she was doing was asking her patients the same questions that she would be asking them anyway as part of her job for the next three months. The only difference was that she was recording them and giving them to me.
The lady in the corner office wasn’t impressed. You know who else hadn’t thought his lackeys needed to take courses in research ethics?
So the poor newbie took a course on how Nazis were bad. Now she could help with the study, right?
Wrong. We needed to submit a New Investigator Form to the IRB and wait for their approval.
Two and a half months later, the IRB returned their response: Newbie was good to go. She collected data for the remaining two weeks of her rotation with Dr. W before being sent off to another clinic just like I was.
July 2015
Dr. W and I planned ahead. We had figured out which newbies would be coming in to work for Dr. W three months ahead of time, and gotten them through the don’t-be-a-Nazi course and the IRB approval process just in time for them to start their rotation. Success!
Unfortunately, we received another communication from the IRB. Apparently we were allowed to use the expedited consent form to get consent for our study, but not to get consent to access protected health information. That one required a whole different consent form, list-of-risks and all. We were right back where we’d started from.
I made my case to the Board. My case was: we’re not looking at any protected health information, f@#k you.
The Board answered that we were accessing the patient’s final diagnosis. It said right in the protocol, we were giving them the screening test, then comparing it to the patient’s final diagnosis. “Psychiatric diagnosis” sure sounds like protected health information.
I said no, you don’t understand, we’re the psychiatrists. Dr. W is the one making the final diagnosis. When I’m on Dr. W’s team, I’m in the room when he does the diagnostic interview, half the time I’m the one who types the final diagnosis into the chart. These are our patients.
The Board said this didn’t matter. We, as the patient’s doctors, would make the diagnosis and write it down on the chart. But we (as study investigators) needed a full signed consent form before we were allowed to access the diagnosis we had just made.
I said wait, you’re telling us we have to do this whole bureaucratic rigamarole with all of these uncooperative patients before we’re allowed to see something we wrote ourselves?
The Board said yes, exactly.
I don’t remember this part very well, except that I think I half-heartedly trained whichever poor newbie we were using that month in how to take a Protected Health Information Consent on special Protected Health Information Consent Forms, and she nodded her head and said she understood. I think I had kind of clocked out at this point. I was going off to work all the way over in a different town for a year, and I was just sort of desperately hoping that Dr. W and various newbies would take care of things on their own and then in a year when I came back to the hospital I would have a beautiful pile of well-sorted data to analyze. Surely trained doctors would be able to ask simple questions from a screening exam on their own without supervision, I thought. Like an idiot.
July 2016
I returned to my base hospital after a year doing outpatient work in another town. I felt energized, well-rested, and optimistic that the bipolar screening study I had founded so long ago had been prospering in my absence.
Obviously nothing remotely resembling this had happened. Dr. W had vaguely hoped that I was taking care of it. I had vaguely hoped that Dr. W was taking care of it. The various newbies whom we had strategically enlisted had either forgotten about it, half-heartedly screened one or two patients before getting bored, or else mixed up the growing pile of consent forms and releases and logs so thoroughly that we would have to throw out all their work. It had been a year and a half since the study had started, and we had 40 good data points.
The good news was that I was back in town and I could go back to screening patients myself again. Also, we had some particularly enthusiastic newbies who seemed really interested in helping out and getting things right. Over the next three months, our sample size shot up, first to 50, then to 60, finally to 70. Our goal of 100 was almost in sight. The worst was finally behind me, I hoped. Like an idiot.
November 2016
I got an email saying our study was going to be audited.
It was nothing personal. Some higher-ups in the nationwide hospital system had decided to audit every study in our hospital. We were to gather all our records, submit them to the auditor, and hope for the best.
Dr. W, who was obsessive-compulsive at the best of times, became unbearable. We got into late-night fights over the number of dividers in the study binder. We hunted down every piece of paper that had ever been associated with anyone involved in the study in any way, and almost came to blows over how to organize it. I started working really late. My girlfriend began to doubt I actually existed.
The worst part was all the stuff the newbies had done. Some of them would have the consent sheets numbered in the upper left-hand-corner instead of the upper-right-hand corner. Others would have written the patient name down on the Results Log instead of the Secret Code Log right next to it. One even wrote something in green pen on a formal study document. It was hopeless. Finally we just decided to throw away all their data and pretend it had never existed.
With that decision made, our work actually started to look pretty good. As bad as it was working for an obsessive-compulsive boss in an insane bureaucracy, at least it had the advantage that – when nitpicking push came to ridiculous shove – you were going to be super-ready to be audited. I hoped. Like an idiot.
December 2016
The auditor found twenty-seven infractions.
She was very apologetic about it. She said that was actually a pretty good number of infractions for a study this size, that we were actually doing pretty well compared to a lot of the studies she’d seen. She said she absolutely wasn’t going to shut us down, she wasn’t even going to censure us. She just wanted us to make twenty-seven changes to our study and get IRB approval for each of them.
I kept the audit report as a souvenier. I have it in front of me now. Here’s an example infraction:
The data and safety monitoring plan consists of ‘the Principal Investigator will randomly check data integrity’. This is a prospective study with a vulnerable group (mental illness, likely to have diminished capacity, likely to be low income) and, as such, would warrant a more rigorous monitoring plan than what is stated above. In addition to the above, a more adequate plan for this study would also include review of the protocol at regular intervals, on-going checking of any participant complaints or difficulties with the study, monitoring that the approved data variables are the only ones being collected, regular study team meetings to discuss progress and any deviations or unexpected problems. Team meetings help to assure participant protections, adherence to the protocol. Having an adequate monitoring plan is a federal requirement for the approval of a study. See Regulation 45 CFR 46.111 Criteria For IRB Approval Of Research. IRB Policy: PI Qualifications And Responsibility In Conducting Research. Please revise the protocol via a protocol revision request form. Recommend that periodic meetings with the research team occur and be documented.
Among my favorite other infractions:
1. The protocol said we would stop giving the screening exam to patients if they became violent, but failed to rigorously define “violent”.
2. We still weren’t educating our patients enough about “Alternatives To Participating In This Study”. The auditor agreed that the only alternative was “not participating in this study”, but said that we had to tell every patient that, then document that we’d done so.
3. The consent forms were still getting signed in pencil. We are never going to live this one down. If I live to be a hundred, representatives from the IRB are going to break into my deathbed room and shout “YOU LET PEOPLE SIGN CONSENT FORMS IN PENCIL, HOW CAN YOU JUSTIFY THAT?!”
4. The woman in the corner office who kept insisting everybody take the Pre-Study Training…hadn’t taken the Pre-Study Training, and was therefore unqualified to be our liaison with the IRB. I swear I am not making this up.
Faced with submitting twenty-seven new pieces of paperwork to correct our twenty-seven infractions, Dr. W and I gave up. We shredded the patient data and the Secret Code Log. We told all the newbies they could give up and go home. We submitted the Project Closure Form to the woman in the corner office (who as far as I know still hasn’t completed her Pre-Study Training). We told the IRB that they had won, fair and square; we surrendered unconditionally.
They didn’t seem the least bit surprised.
August 2017
I’ve been sitting on this story for a year. I thought it was unwise to publish it while I worked for the hospital in question. I still think it’s a great hospital, that it delivers top-notch care, that it has amazing doctors, that it has a really good residency program, and even that the Research Department did everything it could to help me given the legal and regulatory constraints. I don’t want this to reflect badly on them in any way. I just thought it was wise to wait a year.
During that year, Dr. W and I worked together on two less ambitious studies, carefully designed not to require any contact with the IRB. One was a case report, the other used publicly available data.
They won 1st and 2nd prize at a regional research competition. I got some nice certificates for my wall and a little prize money. I went on to present one of them at the national meeting of the American Psychiatric Association, a friend helped me write it up formally, and it was recently accepted for publication by a medium-tier journal.
I say this not to boast, but to protest that I’m not as much of a loser as my story probably makes me sound. I’m capable of doing research, I think I have something to contribute to Science. I still think the bipolar screening test is inappropriate for inpatient diagnosis, and I still think that patients are being harmed by people’s reliance on it. I still think somebody should look into it and publish the results.
I’m just saying it’s not going to be me. I am done with research. People keep asking me “You seem really into science, why don’t you become a researcher?” Well…
I feel like a study that realistically could have been done by one person in a couple of hours got dragged out into hundreds of hours of paperwork hell for an entire team of miserable doctors. I think its scientific integrity was screwed up by stupid requirements like the one about breaking blinding, and the patients involved were put through unnecessary trouble by being forced to sign endless consent forms screaming to them about nonexistent risks.
I feel like I was dragged almost to the point of needing to be in a psychiatric hospital myself, while my colleagues who just used the bipolar screening test – without making the mistake of trying to check if it works – continue to do so without anybody questioning them or giving them the slightest bit of aggravation.
I feel like some scientists do amazingly crappy studies that couldn’t possibly prove anything, but get away with it because they have a well-funded team of clerks and secretaries who handle the paperwork for them. And that I, who was trying to do everything right, got ground down with so many pointless security-theater-style regulations that I’m never going to be able to do the research I would need to show they’re wrong.
In the past year or so, I’ve been gratified to learn some other people are thinking along the same lines. Somebody linked me to The Censor’s Hand, a book by a law/medicine professor at the University of Michigan. A summary from a review:
Schneider opens by trying to tally the benefits of IRB review. “Surprisingly,” he writes, a careful review of the literature suggests that “research is not especially dangerous. Some biomedical research can be risky, but much of it requires no physical contact with patients and most contact cannot cause serious injury. Ill patients are, if anything, safer in than out of research.” As for social-science research, “its risks are trivial compared with daily risks like going online or on a date.”
Since the upsides of IRB review are likely to be modest, Schneider argues, it’s critical to ask hard questions about the system’s costs. And those costs are serious. To a lawyer’s eyes, IRBs are strangely unaccountable. They don’t have to offer reasons for their decisions, their decisions can’t be appealed, and they’re barely supervised at the federal level. That lack of accountability, combined with the gauzy ethical principles that govern IRB deliberations, is a recipe for capriciousness. Indeed, in Schneider’s estimation, IRBs wield coercive government power—the power to censor university research—without providing due process of law.
And they’re not shy about wielding that power. Over time, IRB review has grown more and more intrusive. Not only do IRBs waste thousands of researcher hours on paperwork and elaborate consent forms that most study participants will never understand. Of greater concern, they also superintend research methods to minimize perceived risks. Yet IRB members often aren’t experts in the fields they oversee. Indeed, some know little or nothing about research methods at all.
IRBs thus delay, distort, and stifle research, especially research on vulnerable subgroups that may benefit most from it. It’s hard to precise about those costs, but they’re high: after canvassing the research, Schneider concludes that “IRB regulation annually costs thousands of lives that could have been saved, unmeasurable suffering that could have been softened, and uncountable social ills that could have been ameliorated.”
This view seems to be growing more popular lately, and has gotten support from high-profile academics like Richard Nisbett and Steven Pinker:
Should IRBs (human subjects research approval committees) be dismantled? [Probably yes.] http://t.co/5mxhEycEA5
— Steven Pinker (@sapinker) July 24, 2015
And there’s been some recent reform, maybe. The federal Office for Human Research Protections made a vague statement that perhaps studies that obviously aren’t going to hurt anybody might not need the full IRB treatment. There’s still a lot of debate about how this will be enforced and whether it’s going to lead to any real-life changes. But I’m glad people are starting to think more about these things.
(I’m also glad people are starting to agree that getting rid of a little oversight for the lowest-risk studies is a good compromise, and that we don’t have to start with anything more radical.)
I sometimes worry that people misunderstand the case against bureaucracy. People imagine it’s Big Business complaining about the regulations preventing them from steamrolling over everyone else. That hasn’t been my experience. Big Business – heck, Big Anything – loves bureaucracy. They can hire a team of clerks and secretaries and middle managers to fill out all the necessary forms, and the rest of the company can be on their merry way. It’s everyone else who suffers. The amateurs, the entrepreneurs, the hobbyists, the people doing something as a labor of love. Wal-Mart is going to keep selling groceries no matter how much paperwork and inspections it takes; the poor immigrant family with the backyard vegetable garden might not.
Bureaucracy in science does the same thing: limit the field to big institutional actors with vested interests. No amount of hassle is going to prevent the Pfizer-Merck-Novartis Corporation from doing whatever study will raise their bottom line. But enough hassle will prevent a random psychiatrist at a small community hospital from pursuing his pet theory about bipolar diagnosis. The more hurdles we put up, the more the scientific conversation skews in favor of Pfizer-Merck-Novartis. And the less likely we are to hear little stuff, dissenting voices, and things that don’t make anybody any money.
I’m not just talking about IRBs here. I could write a book about this. There are so many privacy and confidentiality restrictions around the most harmless of datasets that research teams won’t share data with one another (let alone with unaffiliated citizen scientists) lest they break some arcane regulation or other. Closed access journals require people to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees before they’re allowed to read the scientific literature; open-access journals just shift the burden by requiring scientists to pay thousands of dollars to publish their research. Big research institutions have whole departments to deal with these kinds of problems; unaffiliated people who just want to look into things on their own are out of luck.
And this is happening at the same time we’re becoming increasingly aware of the shortcomings of big-name research. Half of psychology studies fail replication; my own field of psychiatry is even worse. And citizen-scientists and science bloggers are playing a big part in debunking bad research: here I’m thinking especially of statistics bloggers like Andrew Gelman and Daniel Lakens, but there are all sorts of people in this category. And both Gelman and Lakens are PhDs with institutional affiliations – “citizen science” doesn’t mean random cavemen who don’t understand the field – but they’re both operating outside their day job, trying to contribute a few hours per project instead of a few years. I know many more people like them – smart, highly-qualified, but maybe not going to hire a team of paper-pushers and spend thousands of dollars in fees in order to say what they have to say. Even now these people are doing great work – but I can’t help but feel like more is possible.
IRB overreach is a small part of the problem. But it’s the part which sunk my bipolar study, a study I really cared about. I’m excited that there’s finally more of a national conversation about this kind of thing, and hopeful that further changes will make scientific efforts easier and more rewarding for the next generation of doctors.
Tiny correction: despite being a professor at both University of Michigan Medical School and University of Michigan Law School, Carl Schneider appears to only have a JD and not both an MD and a JD.
Thanks, you’re right. I saw he was a Professor of Internal Medicine and assumed that meant he was a doctor. I’m still not sure how you get that job without being one, but whatever. Corrected.
Based on your story, it appears that doctors need quite a bit of instruction in law.
I’m just an engineer who volunteers for a local cave rescue organization. As part of that, I took a two-weekend Medical First Responder course (CPR and first aid). About a third of the material, in my estimation, was legal. HIPAA, Good Samaritan, patient abandonment, etc.
After we ‘learned’ how to measure someone’s blood pressure, the instructor told the class that we (about 30 of us) could try it out, on him. Not on each other, because of HIPAA, he said. Rather than form a queue of 30 people to take turns taking his blood pressure, about 3 people did it and the rest of us did not.
Law student here…health law is a massive and terrifying field. If you ever want to send a healthcare lawyer into fits, just mention ERISA…
I had to take a Psychiatry And The Law class. I told my attending I didn’t understand ERISA, and he brushed it off with “nobody understands ERISA”.
We will know the Bureaucracy has been perfected when no one will be able to get permission to do anything….. we’re almost there…. 😉
We will know the Bureaucracy has been perfected when they can give you the form you are required to fill out before tearing the bureaucracy down. And a ISO 9001 process for the workflow for having that document denied (because, as you note, nothing gets *approved*).
8.2.5
PERMISSION_GRUDGINGLY_GRANTED
THIS RESPONSE IS NOT SUPPORTED IN THIS VERSION OF THE PROTOCOL. The Working Group for the Bureaucratic Protocol agreed that it is highly unlikely that a REVIEWER will ever use this response when PERMISSION_DENIED is available. It is only included as an explanation to implementors who do not fully understand how bureaucracy works.
In the unlikely event that a REVIEWER sends a PERMISSION_GRUDGINGLY_GRANTED response as a nonstandard extension, it MAY later respond to requests from the same client with PERMISSION_REVOKED, whereupon the client MUST terminate the project session, and MAY cry.
(with apologies to RFC 2795)
Does any person on an IRB have any incentive to approve a single research project in their entire lives? You know who got actual research published? Nazis.
They did! And they actually were rather excellent clinicians. There are a number of diseases that Nazis discovered and eponymized.
That said the recent trend has been to rename said diseases generically such that we do not allow them any positive legacy.
I don’t think they have any, unless said IRB members are drawn from the ranks of the investigators that have to submit research projects to IRBs.
Which is not very often the case, it seems.
So what’s going on exactly? Do IRBs simply attract a particular kind of person, or do they face some sort of incentives that make them act this way?
If it is a matter of the kind of people they attract, could somebody who doesn’t want to do research themselves but does like navigating regulations help research happen by working for an IRB and being more lenient/helpful? Or would that just lead to the next level up making everything even harder?
As a computer guy, this sounds a lot like a case where somebody was dealing with some unwieldy paperwork and decided to computerize it to save time and money. And nothing sets you down the “one size fits all” path like hiring some computer people who understand computers very well but don’t actually understand the business process at all (and who you sure as hell aren’t going to pay to spend time learning it because computer people are expensive) to “automate” a process that wasn’t very well thought through in the first place. And once the computer programs are in place, the people running them have no choice but to play by the arbitrary rules set up by the computer programmers who half understood what the “subject matter experts” half explained in three 30 minute “kickoff” meetings.
Where’s James C. Scott when you need him? This has “intelligibility problem” written all over it.
Probably a little of column A, a little of column B.
I imagine you’ve got the standard disincentive for doing anything that the FDA and other regulatory agencies face – anything you approve can backfire, anything you deny just quietly dies with no repercussions for you.
I’ve often heard said that the IRB’s primary incentive is to protect the institution, from any lawsuit that might be result from a study, or from an audit that results in 27 demerits from a risk-free study.
That said, being at a large research university, my experience with IRBs (for studies that were likewise minimal risk) is a bit more positive; there was some bureaucracy but it wasn’t anywhere as painful as what Scott describes, and the IRB did offer helpful suggestions. Given that research is a big part of our mission (and that we got a ton of funding for it), I would guess our IRB has more balanced incentives than a small Midwestern hospital. (The fastest I ever got an approval was when federal for a project was recommended contingent on IRB approval.)
It seems like risk/liability aversion first and foremost. I’m reminded of CatCube’s post from a few Open Threads ago: “Well the field of medicine did some really really bad experiments from lack of ethics, we have to be super sure we don’t repeat that ever again”. And then the board/regulatory had 100 years of bad medical experiments they had to be super sure we never repeated ever again.
[jettisons Heinlein’s law with reckless – but dashing – abandon] There could be an incentive to prevent doctors from wasting time by doing research, when he could be talking to patients and more directly improving their metrics.
This is why we can’t have nice things…
Don’t you think it’s a problem in our society, how difficult it is to argue for taking more risks?
I’m in construction. Our industry is more and more expensive, and more and more bureaucratic, every year. I want to argue, “Hey, maybe it’s fine if the occasional labourer impales himself on some rebar and dies. Is it really worth spending (literally) half our time carrying out risk assessments and safety audits?” But saying such a think to anyone senior would get me fired. Contracts are won based on safety records and no one is willing to take on any risk.
I’m particularly interested in the use of subcontractors. Subbies tend to be smaller companies (perhaps 50 employees). They’re often owned and run by a single owner who has come up through the ranks and is unlikely to have gone to university, or even completed high school. They are much more casual about procedure (one of my jobs is to hassle them about this) but they’re also *much* faster for it. I suspect without the subcontracting tradition in our industry (who takes on all the risk, and gets all the work done) we wouldn’t be able to build anything at all
My last job had a motto “Nothing we do is worth getting hurt for” On the one hand, I agree, it was just a paycheck to me, I didn’t want to risk my life for the shareholders and they didn’t want to pay my insurance. On the other hand, some day I’d like to do something worth getting hurt for.
Safety Third
Interesting thought. Do you think this ties into the “Cost Disease” thing?
FWIW, I too notice that as a society we’ve been really loading up on the risk aversion thing. As common today as saying “have a nice day” is “drive safe” or “have a safe trip”. This infuriates me. I want somebody to wish that I have a rich and fulfilling experience, not one in which I’m just able to successfully navigate the sharp corners of the world.
Yep, the whole “have a safe flight back to ” thing drives me crazy. And of course, they *should* be saying “have a safe ride to the airport… the flight itself is ridiculously safe.”
Sometimes I wonder if third world growth rates aren’t because they have more low-hanging fruit, but because they haven’t yet been able to afford to build up the massive structure of “making sure nothing ever goes wrong” systems and officials. The empire state building was completed in 410 days at a cost of 41 million dollars (600 million in 2017 dollars). We can’t even install a new drain in my city in less than 410 days.
Is this post in response to that Thiel-funded herpes vaccine study that tried to get the runaround on the FDA? Link
Not directly, though probably reading that reminded me on some level that this subject existed and that I hadn’t written it up yet.
My main point is that it’s stupid to have this level of scrutiny for a study with zero risk. The herpes study does have risks, so it’s a totally different question whether it needs scrutiny or not.
As described, I think your study had net negative risk. Which, it would be amusing if you had put that in your “warning”.
Doesn’t every cost-outweighs-benefits study have net negative risk in expectation?
I wonder whether or not your negative experience results in part from trying to do a study at a non-research focused hospital? For instance, I’m surprised that everyone didn’t have to take a “research ethics” class at the start of your program, and that your hospital didn’t have an office set up for storing confidential study information. My experience has been that this process is much more streamlined at major research universities, so maybe one axis to consider here is how the IRB process in particular hurts low or medium-resource institutions.
http://www.myabandonware.com/game/bureaucracy-a9/play-a9
That game was written by Douglas Adams (Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, etc), by the way.
Bizarre.
FWIW, I’m a graduate student in the Social Sciences. Our IRBs have the same rules on paper, but we get around it by using generic versions of applications with the critical info swapped out, or just ignoring them altogether. Though we don’t have to face audits, so…
I’ve found that usually if you make one or two glaring errors in the application on purpose, the IRB will be happy to inform you of those and approve it when you correct them. They just want to feel powerful / like they’re making a difference, so if you oblige them they will usually let you through with no further hassle.
I’m sorry this soured you on research — IRBs can vary widely, if you end up under a different one you should consider trying again.
I’ve had exactly one interaction with an IRB – in 6th grade. My science fair project involved studying the health risks of Communion as performed in the Episcopal church. (For those unfamiliar, a priest lifts a silver chalice of port wine to your lips, you take a small sip, and the priest wipes the site with a linen cloth and rotates the chalice.)
Thing was, the science fair was being held by a Baptist University. The IRB was really not fond of the whole wine thing. They wanted me to use grape juice instead, in the Baptist fashion. I, as a minor, shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the corrupting influence of the communion wine that I had partaken of last Sunday.
Of course, the use of communion wine was essential to the study, so we reached a compromise. I would thoroughly document all the sample collection and preparation procedures, and let someone of age carry out the experiment while I waited in the hall. I didn’t mind, really. Less work for me in the end.
(In case you were wondering: at least from a bacterial perspective, communion was perfectly safe. Between the alcohol, silver chalice, and cleaning procedures in the ceremony, change in bacterial growth between the before and after samples was almost nil, and only barely above the control dish that stood open for the length of the ceremony.)
Normally students are completely exempt from IRB. No journal publication, no problem.
The IRB was a condition of this particular science fair. It was really more of an IRB-Lite, to show the kids a bit more of how science was done. Plus, it never hurts to catch that kid who wants to glue his cat to the ceiling fan or something.
When things are too hard to do legitimately in other contexts, you get black markets and other similar things. Too hard to access media you’d happily pay for? Piracy happens.
I wonder if there is a place for anonymous research. You just do it without telling anyone and publish it anonymously. You take the precautions you deem necessary without being compelled by an ethics body and you document this in the publication, which would be published online in a torrenty or blockchainy way so that it could be accessed even though it officially violated ethics laws.
I suspect there wouldn’t be much research done this way since it would not allow people to take credit for their work.
I mean, what would happen if you just took this data, analysed in and published a blog post here about it? How illegal would that be? I suppose you’d want to be completely anonymous though.
You could make it available through Tor and call it Dark Science (as it is on the dark web).
You couldn’t take credit for it in the eyes of organisations that follow the rules. But they aren’t the only people who care.
A publication can be cryptographically signed in ways that let you prove that you are the person who signed it. (The standard procedure is that the signature is a combination of a message and some secret information, a “private key”. You can use publicly-available information, the “public key”, to verify the validity of the signature, proving it was made with the corresponding private key. You can then use the public key to encrypt a second message in a way that can only be decrypted with the private key. If Fred can read your message, Fred is very probably the author of the signed message.)
This lets you claim credit with people who are willing to play the game. You now have only three major problems: getting a big enough network of secret researchers to make it worthwhile; identifying other members of the network; and verifying the quality of anonymous work.
Growing the network is tricky. There are a lot of people who’d like to be rid of the bureaucracy, but convincing them that it’s worth spending time on secret research is another matter. I think an important first step (if not a whole solution) is to show that you have a really good platform. It might help to have some other good justification for it – for example, avoiding the censorship of oppressive regimes.
Identifying other members is fairly easy. Essentially, you have to use a procedure whereby nobody finds out who they’re talking to until everybody can blackmail everyone else. As a concrete example, two people with secret research can swap pass-phrases online, then use them in conversation in person. That’s a pretty solid way of showing that both sides are playing the game. It can then be verified by swapping messages based on things said in person.
(Italian academics do something very much like this: they acquire reputations for being incompetent. This lets them make corrupt bargains because neither side can get a job any other way. This is also why criminals often have obvious tattoos: it makes it harder to get a legal job.)
I can think of two ways to handle peer review. One is public comments with voting, letting people get good reputations and giving them an incentive to read other people’s stuff. The other is some kind of gas system, whereby you need to do a certain amount of reviewing to be allowed to publish more papers. You could also use both components.
Alternatively, nobody ever finds out the realspace identity of the person he is talking to. The reputation is linked to an online identity proved via digital signature.
The downside I had in mind is that you couldn’t use your ‘dark science’ reputation to advance your ‘real world’ career. Maybe you could if there were ‘dark scientists’ in the hiring committees and you could prove your identity to them using digital signatures etc, but it would still necessitate people learning each others’ real world identities. Otherwise ‘dark science’ would have a funding problem! People might do science for the love of it, but it still costs money and they still need to eat.
That seems like the obviously ethical thing to do in this case, unless the punishment would be extreme. Note what’s going on here, if we track the actual facts and not the label “Ethics”, which bears no resemblance to the contents. Doctors are doing a thing that in expectation harms the patients. Scott wanted to compile evidence to blow the whistle on them, and a board of officials gave him a prohibitively expensive set of requirements. So he tried to meet these requirements, and when he couldn’t, he gave up, intimidated into silence.
Publishing this account is a good step towards the right outcome, and maybe compiling a lot of records like this before doing any whistleblowing you’re likely to be punished for is the best strategy here.
It is the considered opinion of a good friend of mine and myself (how’s that for authority!)…
…that your Dr. W is a goddamned hero. And I’m sure you’ve told them that already. But if somehow haven’t gotten around to it, you should let them know the Internets say so.
Also, your writing grows ever more engaging.
Dr. W is great and I have told him he is a hero many times.
I’ve never done clinical research but if the difficulty of getting human primary cells is anything to go by it must be hellish.
My lab is part of [big research hospital], literally right across the street, and is affiliated with [second big research hospital] a few blocks uptown. There are surgeons taking tissue and serum we could use out of patients and throwing it away literally every single day. Instead we pay top dollar to buy small quantities of them from a company because then we don’t have to do as much paperwork.
I’m so glad to be working mostly with invertebrates and cell lines. Even mouse training was a huge pain in the ass, I shudder to think about human research.
I often have the impression that the people who write and enforce these rules must be living in an alternate world that is fully made of paper and ink, paper and ink, paper and ink – and nothing else. They don’t seem to have any clue about how the physical world actually works. How can someone actually think it is important to overwarn people about the risks of filling a questionnaire that is already at use in medical practice? Or to care so much about the privacy of data that, realistically, no one is going to steal?
1. Fear of lawyers. The US is halfway towards being a post-litigious society: the cost and risk of court cases are so great that most people and organisations can’t afford to use the courts.
2. Externalities. The bureaucrats bear considerable risk if they use their common sense and don’t capture the social benefits of being sensible about rules. (And they can’t coordinate to have every bureaucrat simultaneously start using common sense.)
3. Lost purposes. Large organisations, particularly old ones with many layers of hierarchy, forget why they’re doing things. They keep doing work and following rules for no good reason, because the people who do the work aren’t the people who decide what should be done and nobody is asking whether it’s worthwhile. (Especially since they might realise that the whole department ought to be fired.)
4. Hierarchy and politics. Punishing a junior scapegoat is very tempting for managers and saves the organisation a lot of embarrassment and the work of improving.
5. Status and self-interest. Being a Big Important Person who tells other people they’ve done things wrong feels good. Being a Wise Guardian of Ethics who has Important Solemn Discussions feels good. Expanding your turf and becoming Even More Important feels good. Being paid feels fantastic, particularly when you don’t have to work very hard (and the best of all monopoly profits is an quiet life).
6. Scar tissue. Every time something goes wrong, there’s a chance that someone will make a Rule so that it Never Happens Again. (This is sometimes sensible.) There is a very much lower chance that somebody will make a good, clear, proportionate rule, after giving due thought to costs and alternatives, and provide a clear explanation of why the rule was made and guidance on when to ignore it.
7. Blindness to opportunity costs. People are very bad at noticing costs they don’t pay themselves, particularly when those costs are not immediately obvious and concrete. Think about people spending hours to save small amounts of money. In particular, think about managers who won’t spend small amounts of money to save large amounts of staff time, because salaried staff are a sunk cost and their time has already been bought. If they had to pay the staff in cash at the end of every day, they’d be much more interested in efficiency.
Agreed. The decision chain has been lengthened to the point that the rulemakers have no clue about what the purpose of their regulations is, and the rule enforcers only care about not irritating their superiors and keeping their cushy jobs.
That would make sense if the problem were bureaucrats. And maybe that’s the case at Scott’s hospital. But the typical IRB at the typical research university comprises research professors, exactly the people encumbered by it.
At least with regard to your first reason, most states and the federal government explicitly set up the procedural rules for civil suits in such a manner as to encourage as many cases as humanly possible to settle without going to trial. After all, trials are messy, complicated, and uncertain things, and even risky for the judges who might have their findings overruled by an appellate court. Neither the litigants nor the justice system want to risk everything going sideways because a judge’s clerks missed an important precedent, or one juror woke up on the wrong side of the bed. Furthermore, court systems (especially at the state level) are usually hilariously underfunded and understaffed. Add yet another incentive for everyone involved to want suits to go away as quickly as possible.
I can’t help but think this has pretty direct bearing on the Cost Disease. And indeed, that the question of Cost Disease can be answered more generally as “institutions are risk adverse because repeat minor success is expected, not rewarded, while noteworthy fuckups get burned into institutional memory after everyone involved gets sacked. When no force dismantles the institution completely, things get worse over time”
I work in the military, and there are similarly insane bureaucratic processes to do with acquiring new technology or making modifications to equipment that would increase it’s effectiveness. In the former case, the concern is corruption, in the latter case it’s a fear that there will be follow-on effects that have not been formerly validated (think of all the chain of events that lead to the Challenger Shuttle explosion).
This is all well and good, but while the cost of a fuckup is obvious, the opportunity cost is not captured, and is indeed impossible to quantify.
What I’ve seen happen in my line of work is the following: the equipment just gets modified off the record. The supreme irony is that this significantly increases the likely hood of unexpected follow-on effects, but because the process of formally requesting a change is so onerous there’s an incentive to skip that step.
But in the case of Scott’s study, there is literally zero risk. The screening and subsequent interview are clinical tools that would be applied to the patients in any case. What I’m wondering is what’s to stop you from just DOING the damned study, then pulling the data out of their medical files after the fact? You would of course need to request permission to gather patient data, but since Scott managed to pull patient data for his other study, that seems like a trivial challenge, and you don’t need permission to execute a study to systematically ensure that the necessary patient data ends up on file.
Or am I missing something obvious?
The obvious thing you’re missing is that studies need to be published in order for people to read them*, and reputable journals won’t publish human research without IRB approval.
That’s the issue Rational Vaccines is facing right now. They can’t publish their IRB-less trial because no peer-reviewed journal will touch it. And until it’s published, nobody will look at it.
*An amusing example: one postdoc in my lab spent two and a half years unknowingly recreating a model system which had been made years earlier. He had just never known about it because it had been published on eLife and not a high-impact journal.
Obvious solution: disreputable journals. (Breitbart Research, if you will) Certainly with open-access journals being made nowadays, someone (perhaps Thiel) might consider founding one without an IRB requirement, perhaps even nominally based in a country of convenience.
I don’t understand. Can’t you get IRB approval to pull the data from patient records?
Discovery is always a problem… In my own recent catnip research, I’ve run into two instances of this: since starting back in 2015, I had been under the impression that the only genetics research done on catnip was over 50 years old (indicating catnip response in cats is controlled by a single autosomal dominant Mendelian gene variant), and I was pondering how hard it would be to find some pedigrees and do a followup myself for a more precise estimate of how common the gene variant in question is, and do a power analysis for a project like 100 Cats to hopefully find the genetic variant. I had done a very thorough Google Scholar search, a Pubmed search, followed all citations in everything relevant, jailbroken all the papers and PhD theses, read the textbooks in Google Books & IA, bought and scanned old books, asked people for leads, posted my results online as I went, and so on and so forth, and I thought I had done a good job canvassing the entire English research literature on catnip and compiled the sum total reported data on around 100 cats.
Then I did a random google search on cat genetics in general a few weeks ago, and stumbled across not one but two genetics studies which did pedigree studies and GWASes on not 20 or 30 cats but 200 and 300, which proved that catnip isn’t even Mendelian, it’s just polygenic like everything else, subject to considerable measurement error undermining all the previous estimates, and the GWAS had already been done and failed to find any hits (further proving it’s polygenic)! So, why were they totally absent from the literature and everywhere? Well, the first one (Villani 2011) is ‘merely’ a master’s thesis and who could ever trust such a thing, gosh? And the second one (Lyons 2013) exists only as an abstract in a report to the funder; no reason is given for why it hasn’t been published but I have a pretty good idea why… Oy vey.
We will make a libertarian out of you yet, Scott.
In an important sense, it is going to be you.
Functional Decision Theory says that you should talk about choosing your decision process, not your actions. A consequence of this is that you should make decisions as though you are also choosing the decisions of everyone who reasons like you do (and the predictions of everyone who understand how you think).
How many young researchers would keep struggling if they thought they were alone, that nobody else was fighting to do the job right? Very few, I think. So you share in the credit for every good research project that gets past the bureaucrats.
You also get a massive amount of credit for writing blog posts about broken systems. You’re not just preaching to your readers, you’re also preaching to the readers of every other blog that fights for a saner world. And I, for one, think you do an excellent job.
That’s quite an experience you went through. I would have been tempted to write up a deliberately horrific research proposal to send to the IRB, just to mess with them. Take one part The Island of Doctor Moreau, one part tentacle-hentai and one part Crusty the Clown; blenderize until smooth; serve chilled in a tall glass.
It seems that an obvious social good, would be to breed about 0.1% of the population to be hyper-competent, motivated, OCD professionals, and prohibit them from ever working for any bureaucracy. The rest should take care of itself.
I know deliberately afflicting people with mental diseases is bad (or is that only if it’s part of a study? – the training was unclear) but the more I read the story the more I really think a greater good could be served here.
On a less Nazi-istic note, Scott’s complaint with regulation hurting the little scientist is something I’ve been saying for a while on a broader scale. We have a significant degree of crony capitalism in America. But crony capitalism doesn’t take the form of businesses paying bribes and getting sweet-heart deals.
It’s largely the regulatory and tax code alone that acomplish this. Big companies get behind new taxes and new regulations, because they have sufficiently high volumes to ameliorate the cost of accountants and lawyers that let them dodge restrictions and taxes. The little guys can’t afford to suffer them, and can’t afford to dodge them, so they just go away. Hell, the large companies often help write the new regulations. Or hire the politicians that wrote them as consultants for absurd salaries once they’re out of office. This isn’t accidental.
The best analogy I can think of is one of chemotherapy. A deliberate poisoning of the marketplace, in the hopes that the smaller, disruptive, dynamic, aberrant organisms will get killed off before the large businesses do. That hurts the big businesses too – so they appear to be innocent – but they take a hit to their profit margin in exchange for maintaining their volumes and suppressing disruptive competition before it can get off the ground.
The response to this theory is often vocal agreement, follow by: “Well, then, we need to regulate the businesses harder to stop this from happening!” and I just kind of sigh and stop talking at that point.
Would you believe me if I told you what I wanted was someone to reference Xenocide?
Several forms I have to sign to do things at my college ask if what I will be doing will expose anyone to radiation. Although I’m an economist, this has caused me to think of experiments I could do with radiation such as secretly exposing a large number of students to radiation and seeing, years later, if it influences their income. Scott, would you mind doing the paperwork on this to get me approval?
I’ve always been fond of just taking things overly literally on forms like this. “Yes, I’ll be lighting the office in which the survey is taken, so survey-takers will be exposed to significant visible and infrared electromagnetic radiation.”
Then again, I’m also the guy that red-lined a bunch in our boilerplate HR forms because taken literally they meant that if I happened to be near an uninvited guest that slipped on water near our office gym that I’d be held liable. Doesn’t have to be my guest, doesn’t have to be my water, I don’t even have to have seen the water or the guest, etc.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/02/09/considerations-on-cost-disease/
Scott, do you remember your answer?
Mine would be ‘Feel bad,’ but I expect that the IRB wouldn’t like that one.
Oh, dear! I’ve actually been through this. I work in tech, but volunteer in EMS. As a part of wanting to advance the profession of EMS I figured I’d take on a small study. It would be a retrospective study about how well paramedics could recognize diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) and Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (HHS) in comparison to ER doctors. (The idea being that if an ER doctor can’t catch it, it’s just not reasonable for a paramedic in the field with worse conditions and equipment to be able to do so).
Retrospective in that it would merely involve looking at narrowly-selected existing blanked-out medical records, normalizing them (because doctors don’t seem to care what text box they type in) and then doing a basic comparison.
I had to do the “I am not a Nazi” training as well. In order to pass that, I had to be able to recite the FDA form number used as a part of new implantable medical device investigations. I wasn’t looking at a new device. I wasn’t looking at an old device. I was going to look at pairs of medical records and go “who correctly identified the problem?”
To make matters more interesting, it was easier to get by the IRB if the records were completely blinded so that we didn’t have any identifiers which could link them back to the original people. At the same time, the IRB application has a section where they want us to specify what we are going to do if we identify some major health risk to the “participants”. This is stupid, because by this point in time (months/years later) the people involved have already seen doctors and been treated. And because we have no way of knowing who they are any more!
Part of the “I am not a Nazi” training emphasizes how important it is to have a diverse set of participants in a study. It’s unethical to only study poor, illiterate black men. But it’s also unethical to study children unless absolutely necessary. So in order to make everybody happy, we had to explicitly exclude the records of children. Because they might be harmed if their records are used to improve care with no way to connect them to who they are personally.
It’s now ~5 years after IRB and because of all of the headaches of getting the data to someone who isn’t faculty or a doctor, and who doesn’t have a $100k+ grant, I still don’t have my data. I need to send another email. I’m sure we can get an IRB extension with a few more trees sacrificed.
There a great post by Jacob Levy on this general phenomenon on Bleeding Heart Libertarians (which site is not in general even vaguely libertarian in any useful fashion), roughly contemporaneous with the events in the OP.
An Argument about Regulation
Hahaha! Reading this is refreshing. I’ve complained about research ethics procedures for a long time, and usually when I raise my concerns people say things like ‘Personally I’m happy with the balance of safety/efficiency’ or ‘You sound like Dr Krieger from Archer again.’
For the current study we’ve been working on we’ve had to submit five amendments, and it’s usually for basic things like ‘We want to give participants more money’, and the amount of times they’re thrown back really helps build up frontal bone strength.
According to wikipedia, “IRBs are governed by Title 45 Code of Federal Regulations Part 46.[3] These regulations define the rules and responsibilities for institutional review, which is required for all research that receives support, directly or indirectly, from the United States federal government.”.
Does that mean it’d be possible to set up a research organization of some sort that didn’t take federal funds and thus could avoid all the IRB nonsense? Now that you’re in private practice, could you run a study like that on your own?
I’m not sure, but I think the main barrier is getting things published. I’ve heard some people say that journals ask if you’ve run your research by an IRB before they’ll accept it.
I think I’m not understanding things yet.
If they are the main barrier, why is there not a strong incentive for the creation of journals that don’t require IRB approval for publication, given that they would be able to attract all of the valuable research that would never see the light of day otherwise?
Is it that journals themselves are also under some sort of regulatory requirement? Or is there some force that has so far made it impossible for a journal not requiring IRB approval to become at least a little reputable?
I love this, one of your best IMHO.
By the way, I’m guessing this should be conducive instead of conductive
“to be and none of these are really conductive to wanting to participate in studies”
Alternate hypothesis: that woman in particular was either incompetent and unusually obstructionistic, expecting a bribe, or personally hostile towards you in particular. The auditor’s nitpicks weren’t supposed to be enforced; the form wasn’t meant to be taken too seriously; everyone is expected to skirt the rules when the rules are stupid. That would explain how research sometimes gets done.
The woman seemed nice and helpful in general. It was just that her job was to enforce the rules.
What are the barriers to asking a doctor for anonymized information about the results of screening tests and final diagnoses of patients? Do the patients have to consent to a retrospective study?
I am reading this, and I can’t help but think: this is Scott doing an obviously Good Thing (figuring out how to heal people better). The bureaucracy is implementing something that looks like obviously Good Idea (protecting privacy, obtaining consent, not being a Nazi, that sort of thing). Nobody is interested in making the whole thing to fail and nobody went to any special effort to obstruct it. Nobody’s career, financial interests, pride, political opinions, religious tenets, etc. are on the line. Nobody expects bribes or financial profit from it. No activist groups full of people with immutable convictions and financed by shady billionaires are involved.
Now, let’s try to add that, and the bureaucracy that is also often corrupt, lazy and vindictive, and try to do something that may be also good, but less blatantly obvious, under the rules, which were made out of considerations which are sometimes less obvious than “not being a Nazi is a good thing”. Then we get a normal process of interaction of a citizen trying to do something with the State.
Now, after we properly imagined how pleasant such process could be and how many would give up before doing something-that-might-turn-out-to-be-a-good-thing – please explain me how comes so many people so actively support having more and more of it and have more and more people subjected to such scenarios. Everywhere, on every corner, in each aspect of our life.
This was absolutely hilarious. And then inexpressibly depressing.
At least I don’t have to fill out any forms to torture my publicly-available data.
Nazism isn’t the reason IRBs exist. Far worse. American unethical experimentation is, and omitting it is a huge error. Massive and bureaucratic oversight exists because American scientists would stop at nothing to advance the field of science.
The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment is the landmark case on why ethical training and IRB approval is required. You should know this. This was 100% covered in your ethical training.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tuskegee_syphilis_experiment
I get why IRB approval sucks. My Informed Consent forms get banged all the time. But we’re talking about consent here, often with disadvantaged populations. It pays to be careful.
Last, most researchers who need speed and expedited review go through private IRB organizations now because the bureaucracy of medical/university systems is too much to handle. Our private IRB that we engage with sends back our forms within a week and their fees are reasonable. Their board meets twice per week, not once per month. The market has solved at least this particular issue.
EDIT: Private IRBs do not care about nonsensical stuff like the Principal Investigator having an advanced degree or being someone high of stature. (For example, I am a college dropout and have had multiple IRB studies approved.)
Only bureaucratic, publicly-attached ones do. That’s a very reasonable complaint.
The Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment was done by the Federal Government itself. Why should every other researcher suffer, and the pace of advancement slow to a crawl, because the government acted like a government?
Has the amount of damage prevented by the IRB system outweighed the amount of damage caused by it?
Punishing the whole because the government acted the way they did is something governments do best. I think your question answers the overarching question quite neatly.
To make it clear: I don’t like the IRB process. But I understand why it exists. And the private marketplace has mostly solved all the stupidity that exists in the process. Would it be nice if it was dismantled? Probably. But that’s not very likely. We have the 2nd best thing currently, and at least our IRB provider is a pleasure to deal with.
I think this is another piece in the puzzle of my theory of “just let people use their best judgment, damnit” philosophy. Beyond a very basic, error-catching, conflict-of-interest avoidance level, trying to substitute objective systems for subjective, individual judgment seems almost always to make things worse. In the end, someone has to exercise discretion, and putting that person several levels of bureaucracy away from the matter makes things worse.
In theory, such procedures are about holding people accountable for the power they wield. In practice, they are about everyone covering their ass. The bureaucratic enterprise will not be complete so long as the buck stops anywhere. Ideally we’d want to create some sort of perpetual motion buck transport system.
The same thing is happening in academia. What are professors supposed to do? Educate the next generation, engage in meaningful and important research, contribute to the community, make the world a better place. But how do we know they’re making the world a better place, especially when it comes time to offer tenure or promotion? Well, we could look at the student evals, but everyone knows students give high marks to attractive professors with low grading standards. We could ask one of his colleagues to evaluate the quality of his research, but they’re buddies and besides, we can only afford one expert in x at this university, so who’s qualified to evaluate it? Better send it out for review by external experts… who will take a year to complete the review because they’re too busy filing out forms proving that they are making the world a better place, applying for grants, figuring out how to score more “making world a better place” points on their next project, and so on.
So Scott got a research idea, and was happy.
Then he had to work with the hospital IRB because he had a research idea, and was sad…
