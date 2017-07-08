Financial Times: What We Get Wrong About Technology. It cites boring advances like barbed wire and shipping containers to argue that some of the most transformative inventions are not the product of complicated high technology but just some clever hacks that manage to revolutionize everyday living. Throughout, it uses AI as a foil, starting with Rachel the android from Blade Runner and going on to people concerned about superintelligent AI:
Economists Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee write of “the second machine age”, while the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab favours the term “fourth industrial revolution”, following the upheavals of steam, electricity and computers. This coming revolution will be built on advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, nanotech, biotech, neurotech and a variety of other fields currently exciting venture capitalists.
Forecasting the future of technology has always been an entertaining but fruitless game. Nothing looks more dated than yesterday’s edition of Tomorrow’s World. But history can teach us something useful: not to fixate on the idea of the next big thing, the isolated technological miracle that utterly transforms some part of economic life with barely a ripple elsewhere.
And:
If the fourth industrial revolution delivers on its promise, what lies ahead? Super-intelligent AI, perhaps? Killer robots? Telepathy: Elon Musk’s company, Neuralink, is on the case. Nanobots that live in our blood, zapping tumours? Perhaps, finally, Rachael?
The toilet-paper principle suggests that we should be paying as much attention to the cheapest technologies as to the most sophisticated. One candidate: cheap sensors and cheap internet connections. There are multiple sensors in every smartphone, but increasingly they’re everywhere, from jet engines to the soil of Californian almond farms — spotting patterns, fixing problems and eking out efficiency gains. They are also a potential privacy and security nightmare, as we’re dimly starting to realise.
And:
Like paper, [mildly interesting warehouse management program] Jennifer is inexpensive and easy to overlook. And like the electric dynamo, the technologies in Jennifer are having an impact because they enable managers to reshape the workplace. Science fiction has taught us to fear superhuman robots such as Rachael; perhaps we should be more afraid of Jennifer.
I agree with the gist of this article. It’s correct to say that we often overlook less glorious technologies. It’s entirely right in pointing out things like barbed wire as good examples of these.
Also, it was written on a digital brain made of rare-earth metals consisting of billions of tiny circuits crammed into a couple of cubic inches, connected to millions of other such brains by underwater fiber optic cables that connect entire continents with one another at an appreciable fraction of the speed of light.
What I’m saying is, sometimes the exciting cool technologies are pretty great too.
I realize this isn’t a brilliant or controversial insight. Exciting-looking technologies that everybody agrees will be exciting turn out to be exciting, breaking news, more at eleven.
But then what am I to make of the original article? It points out some cases where simple boring technologies proved to be pretty important. In one or two cases, it describes a field where a simple boring technology proved to be more important than a flashier and superficially-much-more-promising technology. Then it concludes that “perhaps” we should be more afraid of simple voice recognition programs than of superintelligent AI.
I can come up with equally compelling anecdotes proving the opposite. For example, the humble stirrup was one of the most disruptive and important innovations in world history – read about the Great Stirrup Controversy sometime. Imagine a society of horses in 1890, where some especially wise horse relates the story, and concludes with “So perhaps we should be more concerned about simple innovations like new stirrups and more efficient reins, than of the motorcar.” Nice try, A+ for effort, you’re still going to end up as glue.
I don’t want to claim that flashy paradigm-shifting technologies are always more disruptive than simple boring technologies, or that technologies always deploy quickly. I do want to claim that the article hasn’t even tried to prove the opposite. So when it says “perhaps we should be more worried about warehouse management programs than superintelligent AIs”, it means “perhaps” in the weaselly sense, like “perhaps we should be more worried about a massive worldwide snake infestation than global warming. I have no evidence for this, but perhaps it is true.”
Part of me wants to let this pass. It’s obviously a throwaway line, not really meant to be a strong argument. But another part of me thinks that’s exactly the problem. There are so many good throwaway lines you could use to end a piece. If you have to halfheartedly make a not-strong argument for something, why would you choose the one where you randomly dismiss an impending threat that already has way too few people willing to pay any attention to it?
I worry there’s a general undersupply of meta-contrarianism. You have an obvious point (exciting technologies are exciting). You have a counternarrative that offers a subtle but useful correction (there are also some occasional exceptions where the supposedly-unexciting technologies can be more exciting than the supposedly-exciting ones). Sophisticated people jump onto the counternarrative to show their sophistication and prove that they understand the subtle points it makes. Then everyone gets so obsessed with the counternarrative that anyone who makes the obvious point gets shouted down (“What? Exciting technologies are exciting? Do you even read Financial Times? It’s the unexciting technologies that are truly exciting!”). And only rarely does anyone take a step back and remind everyone that the obviously-true thing is still true and the exceptions are still just exceptions.
And for some reason, any discussion of AI risk dials this up to eleven. It seems pretty obvious that smarter-than-human AI could be dangerous for humans. For a hundred years, every scientist and science fiction writer who’s considered the problem has concluded that smarter-than-human AI could be dangerous for humans. And so we get these constant hot takes, “Oh, you’re afraid of superintelligent AI? What if the real superintelligent AI was capitalism?” Or “What if the real superintelligent AI was the superintelligent AI in the heart of all humanity?” Or just “What if superintelligent AI turns out to be less important than a bunch of small humble technologies that don’t look like anything much?” And so I feel like I have to do the boring work of saying “hey, by the way, 10-20% of AI researchers believe their field will end in an ‘existential catastrophe’ for the human race, and this number is growing every year, Steven Hawking is a pretty smart guy and he says we could all die, and Nick Bostrom is an Oxford professor and he says we could all die, and Elon Musk is Elon Musk and he says we could all die, and this isn’t actually a metaphor for anything, we are actually seriously worried that we could all die here”.
But I worry even more that this isn’t an attempt to sound sophisticated. I worry that it’s trying to sound cautious. Like, “ah, yes, some firebrands and agitators say that we could all die here, but I think more sober souls can get together and say that probably things will continue much as they always have, or else be different in unpredictable ways because history is always inherently unpredictable”, or something like that.
I worry that people don’t adequately separate two kinds of caution. Call them local caution and global caution. Suppose some new spacecraft is about to be launched. A hundred experts have evaluated it and determined that it’s safe. But some low-ranking engineer at NASA who happens to have some personal familiarity with the components involved looks at the schematics and just has a really bad feeling. It’s not that there’s any specific glaring flaw. It’s not any of the known problems that have ever led to spacecraft failure before. Just that a lot of the parts weren’t quite designed to go together in exactly that way, and that without being entirely able to explain his reasoning, he would not be the least bit surprised if that spacecraft exploded.
What is the cautious thing to do? The locally cautious response is for the engineer to accept that a hundred experts probably know better than he does. To cautiously remind himself that it’s unlikely he would discover a new spacecraft failure mode unlike any before. To cautiously admit that grounding a spacecraft on an intuition would be crazy. But the globally cautious response is to run screaming into the NASA director’s office, demanding that he stop the launch immediately until there can be a full review of everything. There’s a sense in which this is rash and ignores all sorts of generally wise and time-tested heuristics like the ones above. But if by “caution” you mean you want as few astronauts as possible to end up as smithereens, it’s the way to go.
And part of me gets really happy when people say that we should avoid jumping to conclusions about AI being dangerous, because the future often confounds our expectations, and shocking discontinuous changes are less likely than gradual changes based on a bunch of little things, or any of a dozen other wise and entirely correct maxims. These are the principles of rationality that people should consider when making predictions, the epistemic caution that forms a rare and valuable virtue.
But this is the wrong kind of caution for this situation. It’s assuming that there’s some sort of mad rush to worrying about AI, and people need to remember that it might not be so bad. That’s the opposite of reality. As a society, we spend about $9 million yearly looking into AI safety, including the blue-sky and strategy research intended to figure out whether there’s other research we should be doing. This is good, but it’s about one percent of the amount that we spend on simulated online farming games. This isn’t epistemic caution. It’s insanity. It’s like a general who refuses to post sentries, because we can’t be certain of anything in this world, so therefore we can’t be certain the enemy will launch an attack tonight. The general isn’t being skeptical and hard-headed. He’s just being insane.
And I worry this is the kind of mindset that leads to throwaway phrases like “perhaps we should be more worried about this new warehouse management program than about superintelligent AI”. Sure, perhaps this is true. But perhaps it isn’t. “Perhaps” is a commutative term. So, “Perhaps we should be more worried about superintelligent AI than about a new warehouse management program”. But the warehouse management company makes more money each year than the entire AI safety field budget combined.
Perhaps we should spend more time worrying about this, and less time thinking of clever reasons why our inaction might turn out to be okay after all.
In trying to convince people they should be worried about AI, it’s common to talk about AI. Which seems natural.
But understanding the likelihood of unfriendly AI ending the world is only one piece of the puzzle. Understanding decision theory seems to be equally important. And often, that’s the missing piece of the puzzle. People who argue we shouldn’t be worried about AI don’t seem to be thinking about the future in the same way as they would about Russian Roulette.
In the last open thread, Neaanopri said that turning values into optimal action, aka decision theory, is the most interesting problem in philosophy. Sounds about right to me.
You’re not wrong but we simply don’t have a government that’s oriented towards making sane long term decisions. Yes, this particular issue is really important and no, that doesn’t change change the fact that it’s fundamentally insane and unable to consider long term consequences. Without even getting into the many areas that you can’t think about – how’s the search for near Earth asteroids going?
Is it a bright side or a dark side that if you actually hope to dent the decision theory problems for superpowerful AIs (whether they can be built or not), you will need to propose a better (and game-theoretically-stable) decision theory for a medium-size state just as a partial result?
Dark side because you can’t propose superior decision theories (that will actually be implemented) for states without it being seen as an existential threat to the existing state.
EDIT – The one lesson that the almost all encompassing state learned from the 20th century is “no more Berlin Walls” – not meaning anything like “don’t try to imprison people in poorly governed areas” but meaning “don’t let a better governed area survive to provide a contrast to a worse governed area”. Even thinking about this problem with regards to AI runs into all kinds of barriers.
I guess there is a fine art of having any apparent applications of the theory that you publish to fall outside the planning horizon.
Also, as long as the personal well-being and public status of the decision-makers is preserved, do they — either as individuals or as a collective whole — care what are the actual object-level decisions?
Interesting that the immediate leap here is the question of government action. Certainly a government could raise huge amounts of funds easily, and there is a theoretical argument to be made that such action would be appropriate as avoiding global catastrophe does seem like a public good. Nonetheless, you may be right about the incentives for government don’t really work on the long term which may be why few discussions I’ve seen on the AI problem involve governments at all. Most involve private non-profit initiatives (MIRI being the obvious example). So I generally interpret the “guys, actually AI safety is an important topic” less as code words for “guys, we need government action on AI safety” and more as “we need more experts to choose AL safety as a research topic and more people non-experts to give money to incentivize such research.” Talking about the failure modes of governance kind of seems like a non-sequitur to me.
“Without even getting into the many areas that you can’t think about – how’s the search for near Earth asteroids going?”
My impression is relatively well, although people have started to worry about centaurs (source is visiting this place).
Governments are useful in solving problems like this when the problem is well-understood. But forcing a government solution onto the perceived problem turns a poorly-formed philosophical / scientific / engineering problem into a political problem. Political problems aren’t about finding solutions; they’re about defending or attacking policies and managing the interests affected by those policies. You need things considerably more fully-baked before you get governments involved.
Asteroid defense is actually well enough baked that policy can be useful, and in fact we have government-sponsored telescopes being developed an deployed in interesting orbits to look for NEAs. That’s not a complete solution, but the problem is well enough understood that we know that surveillance is going to be a part of it. So we do what we can, and we keep working on the other, harder parts of the problem.
Well in general existential risks are something only atheists truly grasp, and atheists are a minority, everyone else just goes along subconsciously with what I call the “fishtank analogy”, this planet is God’s fishtank, and sure it might get a little cloudy and some of the fish may eat each other, but he’s put a lot of effort into his fishtank and he’s gonna step in before his investment is ruined, right? Right?
Hell the notion of all human life ending is kind of hard to grasp – like personal mortality, sure intellectually you know it’s going to happen but it slides away, the mind doesn’t want to look at it.
As a counterpoint: The Revelation of John.
Well yes, I am aware of religious apocalypse scenarios but they usually involves God cleaning out the fishtank and putting all the deserving fishes aside in their new and improved fishtank. Some religious folks are ALL about the end of the world, but I don’t think they grasp the actual concept accurately.
I think that the notion of all human life ending is pretty unlikely. Some humans will most likely survive in some fashion, even after a global thermonuclear war, an engineered pandemic, or an asteroid strike. However, I absolutely think we should be investing way more than we are currently doing into preventing these events — as well as other, less lethal ones, like global warming or total economic collapse.
I am not, however, willing to spend any effort on preventing alien invasions, Ragnarok, or UFAI. Not because I want humans to die, or because I think such events would be totally safe, but because I think they are vanishingly unlikely.
Also, I don’t think it’s crazy to suspect that unfriendly AI may be a problem we don’t know enough to get much traction on, yet. By contrast, we might plausibly do something about being driven to/near extinction by engineered plagues or massive nuclear war. But worrying with AI motivation now might plausibly[1] be a bit like the Victorians worrying about asteroid impacts–they wouldn’t have had the knowledge or resources to do much about them anyway, so the work on them might not have yielded much benefit.
[1] I don’t know enough about the field to have a good sense of whether this is true or not.
Indeed. Dubious, low-probability measures such as cryonics have been introduced in order to cater to people unwilling to let go of the concept of an afterlife. This enables the likes of Eliezer to avoid dealing with the extreme unfairness of being born in a pre-life extension time period.
See also: Tegmark-style Big Worldism.
This is something that would consume me with despair if I let it. Can you imagine the wonders a post-life-extension, post-extraplanetary-exploration, post-God-only-knows-what human might see? The things they might do or know?
Ultimately inconsequential but the apex of injustice: what if we only missed it by a generation?
Christ.
Yes, I try not to dwell on what I will, with very high likelihood, miss out on.
If we imagine a landscape of all possible human subjective experiences, I don’t think that we can even fathom what those that approach the global max would be like. I don’t even think that setting foot on an alien world, encountering a non-human civilization, or seeing a hypernova with your own eyes are even remotely close to the peak.
I suppose at least someone will get to experience these things.
Consider what we have experienced the last couple of decades. If that does not satisfy, nothing will.
This is something that would consume me with despair if I let it. Can you imagine the wonders a post-life-extension, post-extraplanetary-exploration, post-God-only-knows-what human might see? The things they might do or know?
They will be as boring or exciting to them as our world is to us now.
nestorr:
I’m a Christian (Roman Catholic, as it happens) who worries about existential risk. I don’t think I’m unique, either–a lot of Christians seem to have worried about nuclear armageddon, for example. I think a fair number are also worried about environmental degradation/global warming as an existential risk[1].
As best I can tell, very few people (religious or not) overall worry about this stuff, because it’s remote and hard to think about and most of these concerns (other than global warming) aren’t expressed by high-status people and don’t seem like a pathway to being taken more seriously or rising in status.
[1] Other than from nuclear war or some kind of nanotech accident, I don’t really see this as existential risk, just as making life harder for future generations.
Maybe singling out the AI Safety research field as a comparison makes your argument harder to sell to outsiders? There are many ways we can do Earth uninhabitable after all, and I think it is better to promote a wider field which happens to do work your preferred subfield will need anyway and which is easier to promote just because it is larger.
Morris worm, Ariane-5, Therac-25, HFT Flash Crashes, the entire history of Adobe Flash, HeartBleed, WannaCry, and a lot of other unambiguous incidents (also, a few high-profile ambiguous cases which could also be related to software problems or deliberate information attacks) tell us that we are bad at telling computers what to do, and we are bad at telling computers what not to do. This is a problem for designing safe AI decades (or a couple centuries?) in the future. It is also a problem right now.
And it looks like Chernobyl scenario is only considered a lesson for nuclear reactors, not for entire technology-related decision making. There, after deactivating a lot of security measures as a part of an (already risky) experiment, and then a few more to achieve the experimental conditions easier, the reactor has been erroneously driven into a safe apathetic state — everything could be easily shut down and the experiment retried in a few months, but «we need to achieve results today». High-risk methods expressly prohibited by every manual were applied, some amount of bad luck happenned (but not much was needed by that point), with well-known bad results.
There is a lot of work in formal verification, safe protocol design, formal safety restriction specification, etc. that AI Safety in the narrow sense will need anyway, but which is also trying to decrease the frequency of software failures as they happen already. These fields also do not get all the respect they deserve, though.
And a large share of epistemic theory work is currently branded as philosophy or economics without mentioning AI Safety, but will still be needed if the AI Safety field is ever to achieve it dreams.
Personally, I also think that with the current trend we are headed for some clear large scale automated-control-failure which will directly cause thousands of deaths in one way or another; hopefully it will not deal enough damage to set back the global interdependent overautomated civilization more than a few years. In that case some people will probably learn from it enough to noticeably change all the software safety, decision stability and epistemic theory research — not sure if by much.
And in general, I would say that Jennifer might (with some bad luck) become the decision automation disaster of today, while AI which is stable enough to actually self-bootstrap without exploding is the disaster of the day after tomorrow; maybe now it is still time to do the work that reduces both risks.
Formal verification, safe protocol design, etc. are very good ideas, and are definitely worth spending a lot of effort on, regardless of whether the UFAI story is true or not.
Which is why I argue for that — I do not believe the exact position held by Scott Alexander (after some experience with how software works in the real world… this experience is not «uniformly pretty», as usual), but I hope to find a middle ground position that is a) obviously true for a larger group preferably including me; b) advertises mitigations for the disasters that I actually expect to see while still healthy enough to care; c) can be sold to outsiders using correct and plausible analysis (these are two independent conditions) of the events that have happenned and made the news, not the complicated hypotheticals.
Yes agreed; I just want to make sure that, if I were to (for example) donate $X to a group of computer scientists working on formal verification; then my $X would actually go toward researching software verification that is applicable to existing software — as opposed to being spent on researching FAI because these scientists also work on FAI and believe that FAI is more important.
I understand this from most perspectives, but I still fail to see how this fits into an effective altruist paradigm.
The mechanism by which a nuclear war or an asteroid impact could pose an existential threat to humanity are well understood, and we have some pretty good ideas about how to prevent those eventualities, as well. Meanwhile, the question of what risks AI could pose and how they could be stopped are mostly very, very speculative.
On the other hand, you can push back and ask: If so many AI researchers believe that their research will destroy humanity, why don’t they stop researching it? Or demand that more money, lobbying and time be put into creating national standards?
Nuclear scientists seem to have lost power over the bomb in a similar way in the 20th century, and we have already come alarmingly close to global nuclear war.
For that matter, look at global warming, an issue which worries broad swathes of the public (Just as the threat of nuclear war did); how are efforts to combat that going?
I guess my point is two-fold:
1. It is not clear to me that AI risk is the most fundamental problem here. Whatever it is about the current global socio-economic system that under-prioritizes safety concerns is likely to continue to be a threat, whether or not we manage AI risk specifically. You coming up with plans to stop the grey goo, yet?
2. It is not clear to me how more or less worry on the part of the public would actually help get effective AI research funded and disseminated.
Also, A sub-point: One of the risks of AI and farming games alike is that they might exacerbate bad trends in our global socio-economic system. One of the things you’d want to look into, assuming that you believe AI really is an existential risk, is whether various forms of automation might actually make safety concerns more difficult to implement, rather than less.
One point to consider is that AI research has tremendous potential benefits, even if (or perhaps especially if) you don’t believe that superintelligent godlike AIs are going to happen anytime soon (or at all). For example, IMO real-time human-level (or better !) machine translation would be an immediate massive boost to our quality of life. You could always say, “well, yeah, being able to talk to anyone in the world regardless of their native language might be cool, but the technology to achieve this will increase the probability of an unfriendly Singularity by a factor of 1.02, so we should stop researching it ASAP”. However, this only makes sense if the probability of an unfriendly Singularity isn’t currently epsilon. Otherwise, it’s just pointless obstructionism.
So Butlerian Jihad when probability of superhuman AI coming to be before the jihad can stop it reaches 2%, yes?
>If so many AI researchers believe that their research will destroy humanity, why don’t they stop researching it?
I wrote about this for LessWrong in a post called “Allegory On AI Risk, Game Theory, and Mithril”.
Direct answers to some of your questions:
“If so many AI researchers believe that their research will destroy humanity, why don’t they stop researching it?”
a) There’s no monopoly on AI research; if e.g. 50% or 90% of the AI researchers stop research now, then it doesn’t conceptually change the risks nor prevent them, only possibly postpone them. It’s substantially different from nuclear weapons, where we *can* prevent most of the world from nuclear weapons research simply by controlling access to certain rare materials.
b) Safe AI research is connected to general AI research. In essence, we can consider it a race between discovering how to make “safe AI” and discovering how to make “powerful AI”. If all the altruistic AI researchers stay away from the topic, then the “safe AI” research grounds to a halt while the “powerful AI” research still goes on quite strong.
“Or demand that more money, lobbying and time be put into creating national standards?”
a) *What* national standards? We’re not currently able to formulate a law that (if 100% followed) would make us safe, that would be an interesting problem to solve, but it’s not solved.
b) *National* standards aren’t a solution. At the very minimum, you’d need *every* advanced country – USA, EU, China, Russia, Japan, Israel, etc etc on board. This is a bit of a tragedy of the commons situation, since prohibiting useful things carries a *very* hefty cost, but if e.g. China or Russia don’t join (or don’t enforce) such standards, then this simply concentrates many of “powerful AI” researchers there and you don’t prevent the existential risk anyway.
Not all opponents of AI alarmism are sophisticated contratians; some of us were opposed to AI alarmism before it was cool. Personally, I don’t buy the “superintelligent AI will become a wrathful god” story (you know, the one all those science fiction authors are always writing about) because I think it is vanishingly unlikely to happen, not because I think that’s what all the cool kids are doing these days. Of course, it’s always possible that I’m suffering from some sort of “internalized sophistication” that I don’t know about.
True, and if everyone always followed this rule, we’d never launch anything into space at all. If your goal is to prevent accidents from occurring at all costs, this is a reasonable and in fact quite desirable outcome. However, if your goal is to have things like GPS and global communications some day, then it’s not. This brings me to my next point:
The more I read your articles about AI, the more convinced I am that you are laboring under the Typical Mind Fallacy. You are 100% (plus or minus epsilon) convinced that UFAI is coming any day now. Therefore, anyone who isn’t throwing all his resources at it must be insane (or perhaps just a complete idiot). But some of us really don’t believe in UFAI, in the same way that we don’t believe in gods. I ate a ham and cheese sandwich for lunch today, and I didn’t give a second thought to the consequences.
Yes, it’s possible that a wrathful god might strike me down for eating non-kosher foods, but the probability of this happening is so low that it’s just not worth worrying about. And no, I’m not going to trust experts like the Pope or even the Dalai Lama about their religions; while they are experts, their arguments are completely at odds with available evidence, and thus not convincing. However, I can understand how theists feel — I can’t feel the way they do, but I can understand it on an intellectual level. From a devout Jew’s point of view, habitually eating ham and cheese sandwiches must be the height of insanity.
If you want to convince me to stop eating those delicious ham-and-cheese sandwiches, then simply declaring me insane or stupid or whatever is not going to do the job. Instead, you must offer some convincing evidence that a god exists, and that he hates those sandwiches for some reason; and this evidence has to be convincing even to someone like me, who does not already believe the conclusion. So far, religion has not delivered.
Do you kind of see where I’m coming from on this ?
I don’t think these characterisations of Scott are fair or accurate, and if they were, that’s a case of Scott overestimating a threat, not Scott having “Typical Mind Fallacy”.
I’ve argued with Scott on this topic before, and he seemed to be unable to internalize the idea that there could be more than two possible states, other than “Humans are the pinnacle of intelligence” and “Superhuman AI is inevitable and imminent”. And when I read this article, the impression I get is that he’s unable to internalize the idea that some people really, truly do not believe that superhuman AI is likely to happen. Rather, he seems to think that such people either do believe it but don’t care (in which case they’re suicidal or insane), or that they don’t understand how probability works at all and simply reject any belief that is not 100% certain (in which case they’re stupid or ignorant). I am not psychic, of course; I don’t claim to know Scott’s mind; I am just describing how his writing sounds to me.
You said this in response to his claim that we ought to spend more than 9 million a year on preventing the singularity. How does wanting to spend more on the singularity than we do on cigarettes imply a 100% belief in the singularity?
I think that Scott would be much less likely to call his opponents “insane” if he weren’t 100% convinced. However, I acknowledge that you have a point — if Scott wants to spend $10 million / year on AI instead of $9 million, I would be more sympathetic to his position, even though I personally think we should be spending somewhere on the order of $1000 (at most). However, I have a feeling that Scott is looking for something quite a bit heftier than just a $1 million increase. I could be wrong, though.
Scott specifically made a point of explaining that he doesn’t pretend to know that UFAI is coming or even possible, but rather only believes that the amount of attention paid is a) too little for the level of concern judged plausible by domain experts, and b) sometimes justified by “oh don’t worry ”bout UFAI” arguments that are glib or specious.
I don’t see him anywhere saying UFAI is a certainty, or that anyone who isn’t making it their main concern is malicious or stupid, or anything else like that.
It’s so far, in fact, from any plausible reading from my perspective, that it honestly seems to me that something is coloring your reading of Scott re: AI. (I say this in a friendly spirit, knowing that it may in fact be my reading that’s tinted.)
“Do you kind of see where I’m coming from on this ?”
I almost do, except that you said this:
“You are 100% (plus or minus epsilon) convinced that UFAI is coming any day now.”
I am not sure why you said that. Right now my #1 hypothesis is that you are exaggerating; what you really mean is 1% rather than 100%. In which case I would say: You must be *extremely* confident that AI safety is a non-issue for 1% to be way too much. (Your later comments about how you think the problem is only worth spending $1000/year on are consistent with this hypothesis…) I think that’s unreasonable. Can you name another potential catastrophic risk that has e.g. a bunch of smart people like Musk, Hawking, etc. as well as a significant fraction of relevant experts (Stuart Russell, etc.) worried about it, that you nevertheless think should only receive $1000/year in safety funding? Or anything close?
My #2 hypothesis is that you just didn’t read the OP very carefully at all. It’s plain as day that Scott is NOT 100% confident that UFAI is coming any day now. He’s pretty much said so explicitly multiple times, and explained how even a tiny chance of a terrible outcome is worth spending money and research to prevent.
Glad to see I’m not the only one.
To be sure, I used to think AI was something worth worrying about. At least, I believed that our eventually building an AI with sufficiently advanced “I” to pose a threat to us was well within the realm of possibility, if not inevitability. After all, one need only embrace two postulations to anticipate it:
1) Intelligence is, at bottom, a product of physical processes.
2) Our collective prowess in computer/electrical engineering will continue to improve, and at an increasingly accelerating rate.
Since I am not, nor ever have been, a dualist, and since our civilization, despite violent hiccups, is on a clear upward trajectory, both 1) and 2) strike me as obviously true.
However, there is a third postulation—one which, I think, AI-worriers have not lent sufficient consideration: Brains cannot become minds without bodies.
To summarize, the view of the brain as a spongy computer in the cranium is mistaken. It is, rather, the hub of a nervous system that is intimately connected to, and interactive with, the entire body. This distinction is important. And obvious. So obvious, in fact, that it probably sounds banal to point it out. But I routinely see “very smart” people forget it—in all likelihood because they are very smart. As the article says, “We’ve probabl[y] fallen for disembodied brains because of the academic tendency to worship abstract thought.”
When one reflects on the process that produced such a nervous system—organic evolution over billions of years—it seems quite amazing to assume that human ingenuity will ever produce something more impressive. I mean, have we ever engineered something as complex and multi-faceted as a single neuron? Will we ever engineer something as complex and multi-faceted as a network of billions of those miniature wonders of Nature? Somehow I’m skeptical.
So, if I could summarize my argument: neurons are not transistors, and transistors are not neurons. To think they can ultimately do the same thing is mistaken.
Thoughts?
I agree with the article (despite the exaggerated ending), but I don’t see what neurons vs transistors (or silicon chips today) has to do with it. A human-like intelligent computer will require a human-like robotic body to inhabit, if it is to think like us; but this is easy to achieve, regardless of whether it has mirror neurons or mirror chips inside. Meanwhile, a superhuman android would be as much of a threat as any other superhuman intelligence would be.
Unless all other types of precautions that you don’t complain about are large in comparison to farming games, this is an isolated demand for rigor.
And if you think that other types of precautions than AI are large in comparison to farming games, you really should say so and provide some numbers.
I can’t speak for Scott, but I think I have similar views to him. Speaking for myself:
–I think we spend billions of dollars per year fighting global warming and I think we aren’t spending enough
–I think we spend billions of dollars per year preventing & prepping for pandemics and we aren’t spending enough
–I think we spend billions of dollars per year preventing nuclear war and we aren’t spending enough
(these estimates are give-or-take an order of magnitude)
Ditto for the amount of research-hours and policy-wonk-hours spent worrying about the above risks.
AI risk is… within an order of magnitude of the seriousness x likelihood of those risks, I think. (It’s less likely but more serious) Yet it is two orders of magnitude less funded/worried about.
So I am being perfectly consistent when I advocate for more funding/attention to AI risk. Those other risks exist and need more funding; AI risk needs it even more.
“I worry there’s a general undersupply of meta-contrarianism.”
Over the years, it has occurred to me that people tend to be motivated by money, power, and prestige, just like mass market Hollywood movies warned.
My personal predilection was for contrarianism, but Michael Kinsley got there first, so all that was left for me was meta-contrarianism, which looks like vulgar Brian de Palma movies from the 1970s-1980s..
For what it’s worth, the next disruptive technology that I’m looking forward to isn’t AI (although that would be cool too) or the Hyperloop; it’s a portable battery with 100x (or heck, even 10x) capacity of current lithium-based batteries. I have no idea whether such a thing is possible (and, let’s face it, it probably isn’t); but if someone were to somehow invent it, this would revolutionize our world at least as much as toilet paper did, and probably more so.
Its probably going to be the Cambrian Explosion in Robotics.
Err…Is this an inadequate amount? Do the researchers need more? How do we know what an adequate amount of money to spend on AI safety is?
SETI cost $2.5m/yr and failed to find a single extraterrestrial. I don’t think giving them 10x or 100x more money would have changed the picture much: the bottleneck wasn’t money, it was that there is (probably) nothing out there to find.
I don’t know if an unfriendly AI is likely. I do know that having more money is better than having less money. You seemed to be saying “we need more money to even evaluate whether there’s even a risk”, which is fair…but it also sounds like a conversation we could still be having even if we spent $90m (or $900m) a year on AI safety. I don’t know where the line is, and there really needs to be one.
Well, theoretically speaking, if I were convinced that UFAI is likely to happen, and that it will result in the extinction of the entire human race; then I’d campaign for spending as much money on preventing it as possible. Ideally, we’d cut expenses to all other non-critical fields, and spend just enough money to keep the current population of Earth a). alive, and b). working on solving UFAI. Yes, such a world would be a pretty bleak place to live in — but it’s better than total extinction, right ?
Nicely done! You really pounded the straw out of that man there.
Ok, well, now I’m confused. Forget AI; let’s say that there’s an asteroid heading toward the Earth, and that we’re 99.99% sure that it will hit about 20 years from now, wiping out most human life. How much would you want to spend on deflecting it ?
MawBTS’s point (which I agree with) was that we don’t know how much we ought to spend on deflecting a risk until we know how likely the risk is. This is not a world in which we all agree that the asteroid is 99.99% likely to hit, or “likely” at all.
Firstly, as far as I can tell, Scott is about 99.99% convinced that UFAI is coming (though his timeframe might have a wider range). I could be wrong about this, though.
Secondly, I disagree that we don’t know how likely the risk of UFAI is. I think it’s about as likely as an alien invasion, which is to say, not likely at all.
But perhaps more importantly, I’m not sure what you propose we do regarding unknown risks. Let’s assume that we have no idea how likely UFAI is; how much would you suggest spending on it ? Presumably, we should spend exactly as much on other unknown existential risks — is that not so ?
I could be wrong, but I understand Scott’s position as more like this:
If there’s something I think has a 20% chance of causing the extinction of all human life in the next 100 years and we are currently spending $9 million, worldwide, attempting to address that issue, I may not be sure how much is the right amount of time, money, and effort to put into the issue, but I’m 99.99% sure $9 million annually, worldwide, is not enough.
If I lived in Ancient Rome, or even Renaissance Europe, none whatsoever. I want a lot of money spent on a really great twenty-year party, with a side order of whatever sacrifices with win favor with the Gods and some thought to positioning my team to be in a position of power in the 0.01% of futures where the asteroid doesn’t hit. And the ~5% of futures where there never was an asteroid, because con artists are real and haven’t we had numerous lectures and essays on overconfidence here before?
More generally, if you don’t have a specific plan on what to spend the money on, you don’t get to spend the money. Saying “At least the first step is to STUDY THE PROBLEM!”, justifies a few academics’ salaries, and they should be focused on coming up with better risk evaluations and more organized study plans. Quite possibly what they will come up with is, “we live in Ancient Rome and have no clue how to stop asteroids, sorry”.
You are putting all your eggs in one basket so to speak– what about the risk from grey-goo, climate collapse, or a genetically engineered superplague like Captain Trips?
And maybe…the real danger is the collapse of capitalism.
The slasher is calling from inside the house.
> SETI cost $2.5m/yr and failed to find a single extraterrestrial. I don’t think giving them 10x or 100x more money would have changed the picture much: the bottleneck wasn’t money, it was that there is (probably) nothing out there to find.
This is IMO a really bad argument.
The point of SETI was not to Find ETI, but to settle the question one way or another. A negative result is still a worthwhile and useful result.
SETI have placed useful bounds – evidence against the existence of ETI, and the amount of evidence they can place is indeed an increasing function of how much money you give them.
> I don’t know where the line is, and there really needs to be one.
Well, it seems reasonable to have perhaps 10,000 full-time equivalent researchers and support staff working on AI risks worldwide, which is something like a few billion dollars to 10 billion dollars, depending on how efficient your organisation is and how expensive various overheads are.
The Manhattan project is a useful comparison point.
If one tried to go substantially above this, I suspect that talent constraints would lead to diminishing returns.
Given that $10bn is such a small fraction of the global economy, and that the problem is so important, it makes no sense to go below the talent-constrained maximum.
The biggest challenge is that that is 1000x larger than where we are currently at. We have to find ways to scale this by a factor of 1000 without substantially sacrificing quality of work. This is a huge challenge.
Although I agree with your overall point, I think the argument you present here proves too much – you could replace AI with anything threatening-sounding. For example, the aforementioned global snake infestation. Shouldn’t we be spending more to research the possibility of such a horror? In other words, you still need to convince people (as has been attempted elsewhere) that AI is a non-negligible threat. The current argument seems to assume that they agree that it is and are just overestimating how much is currently being spent on it, but they might not think it’s even worth the $9 million.
My thoughts exactly. Why exactly should I be convinced that we should spend more on AI research than on online farming games? That comparison only moves people who ALREADY agree that online farming games are unimportant and that AI research is very important.
Well, maybe the post was meant to be preaching to the choir.
Agreed; you said what I tried to say, but you did it better.
You can replace AI with anything that has a similar probability of happening x badness if it happens.
You really think the global snake infestation is remotely similar to AI risk? Jeez.
Why do you think that? Do 20% of snake experts think that snakes are going to kill us all in the next 100 years? Are there famous scientists I don’t know about going around saying this?
Can anyone show what exact progress was made in friendly AI research in last 3-4 years?
I think the whole thing with the comparison between general AI and a warehouse management programs stems from people trying to dismiss the inevitable horrors of AI overtaking the humanity because they don’t think friendly AI is possible.
Personally, I dismiss these concerns because I think that superintelligent AI-FOOM is impossible (well, not totally impossible, of course, just vanishingly unlikely). Unlike nigh-omnipotent AI, warehouse management software does demonstrably exist, and industrial accidents demonstrably do happen — despite the fact that their causes are reasonably well understood. Buggy automated software plus giant warehouse equals one huge accident waiting to happen, so yes, I’m way more worried about that than the Singularity.
I have a feeling that warehouse management software design and friendly AI research have a lot in common – see for example this 2016 paper about how to apply friendly AI principles to a robot design.
What I don’t understand is what MIRI & other similar insititutions offer on top of what is already done in industry (say, at Google or Amazon).
A general answer to that question is they have different incentive structures. MIRI is a different legal entity then an Alphabet or an Amazon. They have different fiduciary duties. MIRI publishes video and white papers of their current results, is funded by the public and must perpetually create a group of donors as members join and leave. Their incentives seem to push them in the direction of being open to the public and actively trying to connect to new groups of people.
Alphabet is a publically traded company that must increase shareholder value. I imagine that even should Alphabet want to keep the public informed on their AI safety progress they would be unable to, as the threat of lost competitive advantage or lost monopoly rents from a U.S patent could be costly. They make their results public when the problem is solved, like with the amazing spectacle of Alphabet’s & Deepmind’s AlphaGo. A publicly traded company has harsh legal incentives to default to being secretive and profit maximizing. Deviating from those incentives is doable but costly and risky so I expect them to do less of those things.
If you (as I do) find it good to have access to a team of intelligent researchers’ papers and theories on AI, with the bonus of it being through the lens of AI safety, then I could see supporting groups like MIRI over the do nothing status quo of seeing what the big companies rollout.
A tangent, my guess is some small amount of pushback (1-2%?) to funding new groups like MIRI is that by doing so you are being duped into helping someone other then your own tech firm build the next IBM, Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon (with regards to owning the AI patents, services, or networks) in the zero-sum game of U.S Corporate, Patent and IP law.
https://blog.openai.com/deep-reinforcement-learning-from-human-preferences/
This result is a huge deal.
After reading the entry, I do not feel like this is a big deal from safety point of view — they do say that the human evaluator needs good intuitions about which partial step is a better step towards the goal, and they don’t say anything about outcomes in case of an unforseen change in the environment.
Of course, it has a lot of value from the point of view of eventually making a cheaper way to specify some behaviours and publishing it together with all the pitfalls.
I do hope that OpenAI improves the real-world safety of automated systems just by creating a threshold of negligence: «If OpenAI has written about this problem and a fix a year ago, and today you ship the same algorithm without applying any fix for this problem, you are officially negligent».
If they publish baseline implementations (these will be better than a typical implementation from scratch if only because of more attention and more bug reports than for a small proprietary system), the damage prevented could become easily quantifiable (and large)
Sure, I can give you an incomplete list. What type do you want (i.e., my subjective impressions of what the most important results between 2013 and now are, a list of citations, a review from someone not at MIRI, etc.)?
A major point to keep in mind is that in somewhere around 2015, AI safety went ‘mainstream’ in the sense that people concerned about it in regular academia and industry grew confident enough to be open about their beliefs, and as a result orgs like MIRI were able to dramatically reduce their investment in movement-building through meme-spreading and focus instead on field-building, both by writing papers, technical agendas, sponsoring research discussions, and so on. Field-building takes a while to put together; CHAI at Berkeley has existed on paper for about a year but I expect the most impressive thing to come out of it in the medium term to be the PhDs who spent their whole grad school experience focused on the technical aspects of AI safety, and it’ll be several more years until those exist.
I guess a link to a review article + your subjective impression might satisfy my curiosity.
In the ideal world, I think it would be great to have a guest post here, so not only I could benefit from knowing recent developments in friendly AI, but maybe some Financial Times authors too. However, that’s not for me to decide.
There are a lot of uses of AI/ML algorithms in places where we’d like some assurances about the decisions made by those algorithms, the information used, etc. That seems like a place where immediate engineering/political/social/legal concerns could overlap with longer-term AI safety concerns.
The following custom surrounding risk assessment has always amused me:
Expert in domain X spends years in the wilderness, his dire predictions of a disaster related to domain X completely ignored by everyone. X-related disaster happens, claiming N amount of human lives.
The domain expert is now vindicated, but he must now perform the following ritual. As it would be unseemly to pop champagne and get into the faces of his detractors with a big, fat “I told you so!”, he must now state something along the manner of “I take no joy in having been proved right,” and that he wishes x-related disaster had never happened, even though it fully vindicated him.
Internally though, the domain expert is over the moon, experiencing the evolutionarily-primed dopamine boosts and social status that come with vindication in front of the tribe and the humiliation of your rivals. So much so that I wonder which state of the world the domain expert actually prefers, vindicated, with N amount of strangers dead, or unvindicated.
Not really related to this post, but I always think about this when risk assessment comes up.
Well, that’s survivorship bias. What happens is “Expert announces predictions of doom. In a couple of cases, the expert is proved right, and has to say ‘I take no joy in having been proved right’. In the rest of the cases, the expert is proved wrong, and somehow manages to still be considered an expert if he’s still active in the field.”
I made no claim on the likelihood of a domain expert being proven right.
I’m only interesting in the social rituals that follow on from an expert being vindicated in tragic circumstances.
I suppose the alternative is “I take great pleasure in having been shown right. The best in life is to see your academic rivals discredited in front of you, to hear the lamentations of their grad students. Besides, thanks to this nifty set of prediction markets, I made a bundle on my weird doomsaying. I think I’ll buy a small island in the South Pacific.”
I’ll admit, I’d actually find that kinda refreshing.
There’s a bit in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms that stuck with me, where someone trying to take down the usurper Dong Zhuo, both promises a beautiful woman Dioachan to be Dong Zhuo’s concubine and his bodyguard Lu Bu’s wife. (She’s in on the plot, and plays the two against each other.)
Dong Zhuo’s advisor, Li Ru, sees through the plot and tells Dong Zhuo to give up on the woman, since it’s not worth losing everything over her. He can’t get Dong Zhuo to agree, and says the equivalent of “well, I guess we’re all dead now.” Shortly thereafter, Lu Bu assassinates Dong Zhuo and Li Ru is arrested and executed.
I suspect more warnings are of this form.
Also, we’ll have to worry about custom-made pathogens long before we have to worry about AGI. In fact, I believe that it is because of the former that we won’t need to worry about the latter.
Incidentally, I did not post sentries around my house tonight. Sure, it’s possible someone might come to attack me and my family and kill us all but I don’t think it’s likely.
I do not believe this action was insane.
So you think the probability of AI being dangerous is similar in magnitude to the probability that your house will be invaded tonight? Why? What’s the crime rate like in your area? I’m guessing the probability of your house being invaded tonight is something like 0.01%. So I’m guessing that you are 99.99% confident that AI won’t turn out to be dangerous… why are you so confident, given that there are many smart experts who are worried? Can you name another field where there is a similar fraction of experts who are worried, where you think their worries are similarly overblown?
(Immediately things like astrology and biblical apocalypticism come to mind. So then I guess the disagreement between us is: You think AI science isn’t really a science; expert judgment is not a guide to truth in the way that it is in sciences… why?)
I’m open to being convinced here. I would LOVE to have some examples of concerns like this in scientific communities that turned out to be overblown. If we had e.g. 10,000 examples of concerns like this that turned out to be ungrounded, and only ~1 example of concerns turning out to be right, then that would establish a base rate low enough for me to completely reverse position on this. And if the numbers were less extreme I would partially reverse position.
The problem with such a survey is that the wording is really hard to get right.
I would argue that «the probability of AI being dangerous», conditioned on some very very basic assumptions, is 1. Humanity already uses a lot of artificial decision making systems that implement the decisions without human go-ahead on every single one; some of them implement logic complicated enough for humans not to grasp immediately — and fast enough for humans not to be able to intervene in case of problems.
I think these systems are AIs as currently defined, even though they do not aim to be AGI or to be sentient. Violations of engineering best practices in design, implementation, deployment and operations happen all the time and sometimes lead to damage. And too often even known deficiencies neither get fixed quickly nor slow down deployment…
So in some sense «AI will be dangerous in the future» is trivially true: «it» is dangerous and will still be dangerous five minutes in the future. AI is dangerous and these dangers are important. I assume this reading is not what you actually mean (I may be wrong).
Now, there is a spectrum of interpretations of questions like «Is AI risk important?», and multiple-choice answers to such a question aren’t easy to classify in a useful way. The broader the definition of AI risk, the more obvious it is that it is real, but also the more areas of study should be included in mitigation.
If the area is defined broadly enough…
I can note that a significant part of design effort around Rust is about specifying impossibility of some software failure modes — does this count as a part of safety efforts? It does seem to advance our state of knowledge about interacting parallel computations. And hopefully it may make some AI system safer in the future, if only because it won’t be as easy to attack via exploitable race conditions.
And some people exploring the game-theoretical conditions where information cascades form are advancing decision theory in areas that may be very useful for middle-term AI safety, but they don’t label themselves as doing AI safety, they are doing game theory and epistemiology.
Agreed; I’m talking about AI being dangerous in a way that could be an existential risk.
Analogy: Suppose various nations were racing to build AI systems to control their nuclear arsenals, the idea being that the AIs would detect whether treaties had been broken, surprise attacks had been launched, etc. and then automatically retaliate with nuclear weapons. That way, with humans out of the loop, the nuclear deterrent would be extremely credible.
Wouldn’t you be worried? Such systems would need to be tested very carefully to ensure zero false positives and zero overreactions and zero escalations. Now suppose that for some reason testing was impossible, or at least extremely difficult. Wouldn’t you be a lot more worried?
Software has bugs and unintended consequences all the time. The danger with superintelligent AI is that no one has yet proposed a way to safely test it. Once you’ve got a superintelligent AI running… how do you tell that it is on your side? (One proposal is to keep it in a box; much ink has been spilled about that. A more complicated proposal is to put it in a simulated environment and hope it doesn’t realize; etc.) If you think that it would be feasible to safely test a superintelligence, please say so; that may be our biggest point of disagreement. If you don’t think it can be safely tested, then since you agree that software often doesn’t do what we wanted it to do… shouldn’t you be worried?
According to Christof Koch the internet may already be conscious.
Panpsychism.
I have always thought that machine intelligence will be emergent and self-organizing. It seems to me that a good environment for this to happen would be HFT algorithms– have the best hardware, the best software, capable of some range of autonomous actions (trades), and already outperform humans in some domains. Add in some Deep Learning and you have a digital approximation of the organic soup that spawned human DNA.
But since this is an emergent, evolutionary and spontaneous process, I’m not sure how it could be regulated, or informed by “safety features” or FAI laws.
Maybe have to employ Butlerian Jihad-style laws or a Turing Policeforce.
You are so close and yet simultaneously so far. Yes, human-level artificial intelligence will likely not be made out of code in the same way as the software we are currently using is, or take the form of an agent in the way that MIRI seem to assume. No, it will not arise out of the Internet becoming self-conscious, or slight variations on existing ideas about neural networks.
Well remember that I am likely highly biased by my chosen field of study.
Self-organinizing criticality (SOC), emergence, complexity, chaos and collapse of non-equilibrium systems.
There’s a good point here though, pointing out something that has confused me by its absence.
It seems clear that, of potential paths leading to AI crises, a large share – I suspect the largest cluster, possibly even a majority – go through the finance industry.
Firms engaged in proprietary trading of financial assets have a huge, obvious incentive to hire the best graduates in the field and can pay them the most. Their systems will be connected to worldwide networks from the start (no “box” to escape). Market behavior is highly dependent on human psychology, so their systems will be explicitly attempting to model and influence human psychology. Discovering favorable trades is, of course, far less profitable than creating favorable trades, so they have an incentive to give their systems real-world agency as well. And every advance will be madly rushed and kept utterly secret, for fear of loss of competitive advantage.
This arrangement of risk factors indicates that anyone pragmatically interested in AI safety should be taking a microscope to the proprietary financial trading sector. Quite possibly our best marginal investment for reducing AI risk is something like advocating structural reform or increased transparency in that sector. But this avenue of thought seems relatively unexplored. I’ve read quite a bit of SSC and LW, and haven’t seen anyone attempting an analysis of where the potential levers would be for risk mitigation in the proprietary trading context.
We have a bunch of smart people here – surely we’ve got someone in finance. What would structural AI risk mitigation look like in your sector?
I agree that AI in a box at a university somewhere seems a lot less scary than AI being used for some important thing that incidentally gives it a lot of power. Along with financial applications, I think intelligence and military applications are likely places where some kind of AI might:
a. Massively upset the balance of power in ways that would be scary and destabilizing and destructive.
b. Do massive damage to humans by pursuing its goals in ways that had really ugly side-effects.
c. End up with the owners of the AI in a position where they feel that they must keep following its guidance, even if they hate what it’s doing in many ways, because their organization has become dependent on the AI.
All three of these have happened, more-or-less, in the world of superhuman AIs built out of humans (markets and bureaucracies and such). Superhuman AI built out of humans is probably much easier for us to understand and limit and fight than superhuman AI mostly made out of electronics, but since we’ve never seen one of those, it’s hard to be sure.
I tend to agree. At some point we will probably need something like the Asilomar Conference in 1975 when molecular biologists and physicians as well as lawyers and journalists assembled to discuss and share with the public the biosafety concerns associated with further research activities at genetics labs, and to offer possible solutions. According to one of the organizers of Asilomar-1975, Nobel Laureate Paul Berg,
I don’t see why a similar congress on AI research safety issues cannot be held when the computer science community feels it is the time.
I don’t think I understand what you mean by “local” and “global” caution. In particular, I don’t see how the names apply to NASA example given. Maybe there’s another example?
No, no, no!
Scott, this is a pure Argument from Authority and you should know better than that.
I don’t care if 100% of all AI researchers believed that AI will eat us all, no more than if they all believed in the Second Coming of Jesus. The actual AI they research, the one that do have some authority on, has nothing in common with the paperclipocalyptical visions of Rabbi Yudkowski. The chain of pseudologic that leads to the FOOM argument has so many weak links, it is basically made of chocolate.
It’s not really an argument from authority though, is it? It’s saying — as I read it — something like “hey, a significant fraction of the people who ought to know are concerned about this, so maybe we should look more closely”.
That is, if you have the reasonable heuristic “listen to experts where I am not one”, and you’re not in AI (as most of the audience isn’t), then here’s a possible disparity between attention and plausibility; at the very least, don’t dismiss it glibly because it makes a nice soundbite.
No, it’s a bad heuristic.
Or, rather, it is a reasonable heuristic if we define experts as people who had delivered results before. When someone has designed a couple of airplanes and they don’t crash from the skies, I’d trust her to be an expert on airplane design, even if I personally don’t fully understand how airplanes works.
No one has ever designed anything approaching the Superhuman AI of our nightmares/fantasies. My heuristic in this case is that there are no experts.
Vanzetti has a point. In the late 1960s, the pinnacle of the AI research were things A* route finding for Shakey the Robot. Despite the impressive capabilities of current state-of-the-art tech, I am not sure if out there’s enough evidence that our ML capabilities (neural network based or otherwise) are nearer general autonomous technological sentient being (or even non-sentient paperclipmare) than A*-like stuff (methods for objective function optimization in fairly restricted class of domains); or that the research community developing the ML methods are experts on evaluating how near they are to the GAI or paperclipness, because their expertise is in developing A*-like things, not sentience or paperclips.
Also remember, the field of AI got started when a bunch of brilliant researchers decided to study the problem in a workshop for one summer in 1950s. Looking at their objectives, it took us 60 years to start to get something that looks like possible significant progress on one of them:
And even on the field of “solve problems [then] reserved for humans” that I was alluding to, most of our breakthroughs thus far have been boring than exciting. Okay, they are exciting, but still more A*-like than GAI-like. The equivalent of fancy warehouse software in computer vision or NLP domain, if you like. We are now able to train efficiently very general function approximers, but truly human-like use of language, abstract thought and concepts not yet seen.
[1] For more, see e.g. chapter 3 of Nilsson’s book The Quest for Artificial Intelligence, http://ai.stanford.edu/%7Enilsson/QAI/qai.pdf
What about AlphaGo and BetaGo?
“Like a god”
1. Watching a machine churning out prime numbers faster than any human can generate could plausibly also be a mystical experience. Watching cellular automata (such as Conway’s) to evolve is magically suggestive of biological life. We have grown used to existence of such things now, except when we manage to tackle a more difficult domain that previously was elusive.
2. Humans are better at flowery language and anthropomorphizing than AlphaGo is in sentient thought.
3. On the topic of domains, AlphaGo did not built itself to be brilliant at Go. I’m terrible at Fermi estimation so I don’t know how many hours were spent creating it, but humans created it. To put it differently, it’s not qualitatively that different from Deep Blue, except it (of course) works very differently. Another problem moved from the list “now reserved for humans” to “was reserved for humans”, still more A*-like than GAI-like.
(And after giving it some further thought, it is also self-improving in the sense that modern machine learning algorithms learn. However, this kind of learning is not the kind of learning that is “autonomous goal-setting”, it’s the kind of learning where engineers script an algorithm to play against itself. More improving than self-improving.)
Oh, I don’t think AlphaGo is sentient at all.
It is not self-aware.
The difference, as I understand it, is that Deep Blue was specialized to one task, playing chess. AlphaGo is an application of an approach to computer learning that can be applied to a wide variety of different tasks.
DavidFriedman: it’s presentist bias that you find AlphaGo’s algorithm more broadly applicable and exciting than Deep Blue’s.
Deep Blue used alpha-beta search, plus a bunch of specific engineering for evaluating chess positions. Alpha-beta search is clever and useful. It can indeed be applied to a wide variety of different tasks. And it was once considered AI. It’s not considered AI anymore because it’s so well understood.
AlphaGo uses convolutional neural nets, plus search techniques, plus a bunch of specific engineering for evaluating go positions. Convolutional neural nets are clever and useful. They are currently considered AI. They will not be considered AI when we understand them better.
Oh no. It’s far worse than merely argument from authority.
That is a massive overstatement of what AI researchers believe, AFAIK.
This is the kind of causal overstatement of a supporting point that Scott savages when other people do it.
As other people have said above:
There are an effectively infinite number of unlikely ways that humanity / civilization could end. We could all be killed by AI gone wrong. We could also all be killed by a killer asteroid, or an alien attack, or by a gamma ray burst from deep space, or by a vacuum metastability event, or by nanotechnological ‘grey goo,’ or by weapons of mass destruction, etc., etc.
If you added up all of the money we would need to spend to forestall every one of these unlikely disasters it’d add up to more than the entire world economy. It’s not enough to simply posit that something may be a threat. You need to actually demonstrate that it’s reasonably likely and that our spending money will do something about it.
It’s charming that you think your friends at MIRI should have a bigger budget. But the rest of us have real issues to worry about, and as a society we dump enough money into boondoggles as it is.
If AI risk is a thing, MIRI should still have a $0 budget. The solution to AI research producing a superhuman mind is to stop AI research, not to tell the engineers to make the AI love you enough to give you a blissful immortal existence.
I think think this is a cool idea for a comic–
MIRI: Section 9 Turing Police (Section 9 from GitS, Turings from Neuromancer)
I think you don’t have to stop the evolution of silicon hyperintelligence, just the emergence of sentience and self-interested (possibly malicious) behavior.
Of course I guess that means theory of consciousness, which is a pretty hairy problem.
Kevin can write it and I can illustrate it.
As Aspies we should be able to model AI characters more effectively.
😉
I am not sure «stop AI research» can be implemented with enough precision by any feasible entity trying to implement it.
Just banning everything looking like AI research means simultaneously banning large chunks of what Google, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple are doing. Doesn’t sound like something easy to implement.
The friendly AI research has a $9m budget located in a few places. The general who-cares-if-its-friendly AI research has a budget of billions and is spread throughout the whole world, and since it has quite significant practical applications, it won’t be stopped without a global police state enforcing this.
The question is whether someone like MIRI will manage to get results on friendliness before the other 99.9% of the industry manage to build AI’s that get too powerful.
Well, they wont, because MIRI is a cult based on wishful thinking that a godless universe is conveniently designed to provide us with eternal lives of bliss so long as the Elect are the first to engineer a FOOMing silicon nous.
If superhuman AI is a serious risk, stopping its development is surely orders of magnitude more probable than MIRI being right about the structure of a godless universe.
(I don’t believe we live in a godless universe, but it’s one of MIRI’s fundamental priors. But AI risk can still be true if atheism is false.)
Cite?
Pretty much everybody who has a significant research budget for AI, has goals in mind that would be very poorly served by a not-friendly AI. They all care that the AI be “friendly”, at least in the sense that the term is being used here.
They have different ideas about how to go about doing that than do MIRI et al, and they also have the goal that their friendly AI be useful. If it disturbs you that friendly-and-useful AI research gets more funding than the specific who-cares-if-its-useful brand, you fail Econ 101 forever.
>There are an effectively infinite number of unlikely ways that humanity / civilization could end.
True, but AI destroying us isn’t any more unlikely than, say, what someone who understood the global situation in 1480 what have estimated the European threat to South American civilizations was.
Are you saying that death by AI is as inevitable as the conquest of the Aztecs?
Yes, conditional on something else not killing us first, and the Aztecs did have a chance at survival mainly if they got exposed to all the European diseases a few generations before any serious attempt at conquest.
I suppose that is trivially true (in that something will almost certainly kill us, even in the best case scenario the heat death of the universe). But it seems crazy to me to say that AI-death is inevitable on a scale at all comparable to that of the Aztecs. What about friendly AI; human augmentation rendering AI unthreatening; Butlerian Jihad; or non-fatal catastrophe that sets back AI research indefinitely?
>I suppose that is trivially true (in that something will almost certainly kill us, even in the best case scenario the heat death of the universe).
OK, I predict that over the next 100 years mankind very likely go extinct (in a bad way, not by upgrading ourselves) and the most likely means is unfriendly AI, or we will face a disaster that decimates our high tech civilization. A Butlerian Jihad could work, but our civilization can’t even coordination on global warming or on preventing North Korea from having atomics and a Butlerian Jihad seems like a much harder thing to do. I think human augmentation offers our best chance, but I doubt we will have enough time.
Well, if you want to enforce IA instead of AI by violence, it may be that you need less coordination. Unlike global warming with thousands of active drilling locations, and hundreds of constantly moving ships, there are around twenty factories that produce cutting-edge computronium. If a large enough fraction is damaged, electronic computation cost may rise back to the level where teaching people optimal use of whatever tools there are and relying on skilled labour instead of pure capital expense advantage becomes thinkable again. Note that such a strike does not really break down the civilisation, because the critical things can run on 2000s level of computing power just fine.
@6jfvkd8lu7cc
Violence would create a horrible setback for the AI safety movement. Massive numbers of people are effectively working on advancing AI, just consider everyone working to make faster computer chips, better memory, or computer games that could benefit from either. Violence against a few people would do almost nothing to slow the push towards smarter AI, but it would cause people to lower their opinion of all AI safety advocates.
This is a very weird argument.
If you’ll allow me to paraphrase:
There’s a certain logic in looking at events like the Colombian exchange and saying that we need to make sure our society is generally more resilient against risk. Maybe something like the Amish concept of an Ordnung to protect against risky technological / economic changes combined with a spread-out and highly militarized society like the Maori to make resistance against more technologically advanced foes more effective. It’s a lot of investment to risk-proof a civilization but it’s a defensible argument.
But you can’t risk-proof an open society. You’re going to have any number of potential threats alongside the potential opportunities with no easy way to distinguish them. There isn’t enough money in the world to protect against every possible disaster so you have to focus on the likely ones.
>There isn’t enough money in the world to protect against every possible disaster so you have to focus on the likely ones.
Yes and AI risk seems, to me at least, as one of the most likely ones. I don’t see it as a Black Swan, but rather a suicidal march by our species directed by Moloch. Half of the argument is (a) the universe has finite resources, (b) our existence uses resources, (c) our existence would therefore be rival to a computer superintelligence that had a goal other than promoting human flourishing. The other half of the argument, which is much harder to establish/explain, is that we are on a path to create a computer superintelligence that has goals other than promoting human flourishing and all the money that has recently gone into machine learning should cause you to be far more pessimistic now than five years ago.
But you could replace c) with literally anything else and reach the same conclusion.
Hyper-intelligent apes, aliens from Neptune, time-travelers from the far future, mutated giant insects, the Smooze: any and all of them could potentially rival us for access to key resources. Does that mean we should invest in safety measures against any science fiction premise?
You need more than that to jump from AlphaGo to the end of human dominance of the world. FOOM can’t be assumed, it needs to be rationally justified.
Is this actually true? I’m curious about your work here.
Like, trivially, if by “forestall” you mean “reduce the chance to 0,” you can’t get that in the physical universe. But this looks to me like arguing “look, there are the Russians, and the Chinese, and the Germans, and… there are an effectively infinite number of unlikely opponents who could invade the US, and it would take more than the whole US economy in order to effectively defend against them.” Actually, we seem to do pretty well with 3.3%, and could probably spend less. Is it actually the case that if we took a third of American military spending and diverted it to dealing with x-risks, you don’t think we could appreciably drop the probably of such risks occurring?
Edit: To clarify, my statement was hyperbole. What follows is more having fun with the concept to make a point than sober cost-benefit analysis.
According to the CIA World Factbook, the World GDP is roughly $1.19E14 in terms of purchasing power parity.
According to Scott, an AI risk budget of $9E6 is too low by at least two orders of magnitude. So to be very conservative we could estimate that AI risk should be budgeted $0.9E9. A more liberal estimate would be to set AI risk spending equal the amount spent by the US federal government on climate change, $3.9E10 in 2017 dollars (2014 was the latest year I could find, so I adjusted inflation from there).
With some simple division, we need ~130,000 equally unlikely existential risks to equal world economic output under our conservative estimate. Our liberal estimate gives us a much more manageable ~3,200 equivalent risks to get to the same point. I’d estimate about 10,000 such risks which puts us over in the liberal estimate but well under in the conservative estimate.
So to revise my original statement, you’ll exceed the world economy under a liberal estimate of the costs of preventing unlikely existential risks. If you can keep costs under $1 billion per risk then you can probably get away with spending less than the entire world economy.
If an asteroid of a size that would end, say, all large mammalian life on the planet, was detected on a collision course to hit the earth in 20 years, would we be able to stop it? I don’t think we could.
And investing some 10 or 100 billion more into anti-asteroid technology wouldn’t have helped.
The problem with X-risk is that the math on how much to spend doesn’t really work out. Say there are 10 very unlikely X-risks. The possibility of death is very small due to the likelihood being very small, but if the X-risk comes to fruition, you may have needed to spend very large amounts to forestall it. You can’t take that amount, multiply by the probability it happens, and then set your spending level equal to the product. That’s essentially just wasting money.
I agree, my math above is very silly and not meant to be taken too seriously.
The point is more to draw attention to how quickly spending a billion here and a billion there adds up to real money.
It’s easy to say that too little is being spent on your pet project but from the outside view you’re competing with a million other pet projects of roughly equal seriousness. You need to sell the project on it’s own merits.
I think 10,000 risks is way too high. I can think of ~10 but obviously there could be some I don’t know about, so say 100. Given that potential existential risks from climate change are a very small proportion of all the problems it could cause, I think your conservative estimate is way too high. Taking the conservative estimate of $900 million suggests that existential climate change deserves ~2% of total climate change funding (although that figure will be a little high because non-US spending means the total figure is higher) which sounds about right to me.
Anyway, taking the figure of 100 risks gives 0.01% of world GDP. Personally, I think that $9 million is more like one order of magnitude too low, which reduces the figure further. Also, as you increase the number of risks under consideration, the amount of work shared by researchers grows so you can reduce funding.
We have known since basically forever that bad engineering has the potential to kill tons of people. And when we allow bad engineering to accumulate over the years inartificially, you end up with an even bigger mess when it goes bad.
I fail to see how the entire subject of “AI risk” is novel. The solution, then as now, is to ensure people are adhering to sound engineering practices. We know basically every program written just plain sucks, and that the entire infrastructure is a cobbled together mishmash of bad ideas that makes Medieval London look meticulously planned. The apocalyptic hysteria does not add anything to the discussion. Sometime between now and Internet of Things Cybernetic Brain Implants there will be a Johnstown. Engineering best practices will wash away Silicon Valley’s Move Fast And Break Things ethos. (I find it deeply ironic, by the way, that the people everyone likes to name drop as believing in AI risk have a whole schtick of
ignoring engineering best practicesusing the Silicon Valley spirit to disrupt established industries that basically everyone agrees getting the engineering right is really fucking important.)
And this is even before diving into the question of probability.
Look, most astronomers were concerned about extinction level asteroids impacts. But before spending trillions of dollars building nuclear armadas and ablative asteroid deflection lasers, they counted the craters on the moon and ballparked a baseline probability for an extinction event. Between that and the existence of the Chicxulub crater, we weren’t able to dismiss the concern entirely, but spending a few million a year on telescope time to map near earth asteroids was entirely reasonable. And after doing so it turns out there really isn’t too much to worry about.
Just because a lot of people in the field are concerned about their asteroids before counting their craters does not mean we need to divert huge amounts of resources for their pet project.
“Before counting their craters”
What would counting the craters look like in this case? It would look like exactly what they are doing–trying to think about possible AI failure modes, trying to think about ways to solve them, and then trying to think about problems with the proposed solutions, so that we can get an overall sense of how hard the problem is.
It’s entirely unsurprising that AI research has this little attention when the risks are so far into the future, and requires crossing a massive inferential gap. In the current memetic environment it has no chance of going viral, and if it doesn’t obviously favor the wealthy, then nobody will lobby for it or give it airtime.
As someone who has made the
case before on this forum (maybe even the first to do so on this forum, (don’t quote me on that)). I just wanted to say that Scott is entirely correct and that argument does not say anything about the level of threat a traditionally conceived Superintelligent AI would pose, nor does it say anything about the likelihood of one rising, nor the amount of funding/attention we should give to AI/AI safety research (i agree with Scott it should be more).
Sorry if the argument implied otherwise, or wound up supplying ammunition to the wrong side of a bravery debate.
The point of thinking of capitalism as a super-intelligent AI or network of super-intelligent AIs (in the form of firms) is to sus out why (or why not) computer based Super intelligent AI would be unique (It’s possible thinking along this could produce an answer to that question of AI safety (but I don’t know of it having done so)).
Now For the Curious, here’s the argument:
It would seem several forms of Superintelligent AI already exists in the form of Large intitutions (Militarys, governments, Corporations, ect.) and distributed networks (Capitalism, Open-source projects, distributed cultural networks, ect.) In that these are systems that, although they run on human action instead of that of circuits, are unique decision making, action undertaking, goal pursuing systems and goal changing systems, with the process of that decision making being something that happens within the logic of the system itself, instead of it simply being piloted by a human intelligence or social team of human intelligences. These systems have a logic and chain of decisions that does not match up with what any single individual within them would have done.
And taken as a whole these systems are often so far Superior to even the most intelligent human’s capabilities that it could be considered a super intelligence (whether or not whole is greater than the sum of all the intelligence employed in it is irrelevant, Apple can be wasting 75% of the intelligent people it employs and still do and create things miles beyond the capability of even the most intelligent individual human. Likewise you might think the government only makes poor decisions and produces damage, but as a system that expands its power and makes decisions to cause that damage, it plots out detailed path of destruction with a logic and precision beyond that of mere human intelligence).
This though experiment can well be interpreted as an argument for how dangerous AI’s can be, if our world has already been taken over by super-intelligent systems beyond our control, the possibility that a newer and better one will come along to disrupt that equilibrium and wreak havoc becomes more likely.
But the question remains: Which would be dominant? the new computer based AI that’s born in someones basement? or the now dominant superintelligences that control the worlds people and resources?
But before you answer consider Google, Apple, Mircosoft, Amazon and Disney were born in garages, and the government that would evolve into Napoleon’s Empire and almost conquer the world was born on a tennis court.
Sure those systems are intelligent, but are they sentient? As long as those systems don’t become actually self-aware they are incapable of malicious selfish directed action. Maybe we have Turing Police like in Neuromancer that just test for and stamp out sentience.
Granted, whether or not they can be counted as localized foci of intelligence or (quite unlikely) as sentient beings, many people would agree that they are capable of self-improving action that can produce also significant detrimental effects to the society and our environment, even uncontrollably. Collectively these “intelligences” could be seen as another face of the Moloch.
However, thus far they have not managed to create a hard take-off, at least the kind of that has been immediately catastrophic to the human condition, and they are engaged in competition with each other over the scarce resource of human neuronium. (Corporation-creatures vs. other corporation-creatures, corporation-creatures vs state-creatures, etc. Withing this narrative, the hope of the humanity is that the mankind can manage to play them against each other — or make them coordinate — for the benefit of ourselves.)
Oh…so an engineered competition cooperation paradigm?
Well, some of them are known to work basically on making sure the quality of neuronium they get doesn’t affect their safety. Google really wants their monopoly to be based on having larger datacenters, and they seem to let leak data hinting that after some relatively easy to clear threshold the outcomes don’t depend on the process they use to hire…
The existence of notion of High Treason, and the existence of subdivisions like Boeing Global Strategy do hint that megaorganisations have a notion of self and willingness to protect it.
Also, if some entity controls too much power, it doesn’t need a notion of self to cause damage…
Self-awareness or sentience is not required for an AI-created apocalypse, only power (often obtained by self-improvement) and sufficient planning is.
For example, the hypothetical paperclip-maximizer doesn’t require self-awareness or sentience in any way whatsoever to destroy humanity as a side effect of achieving its goal.
bintchaos:
I don’t think you need sentience to get selfish directed action. Evolution manages something like this (albeit usually over very long timespans). And while it seems unlikely at this point that biological evolution can wipe us out in any straighforward way, I don’t think that’s generally been true of humans. A sufficiently nasty plague might have managed to wipe us out back when we had command of fire and pretty nice stone tools. Essentially, a non-sentient superhuman intelligence decides to convert all that tasty human biomass into paperclip-shaped virus particles.
I think we expect sentience and passing the Turing test because that’s how a lot of SF portrayals of AI work. But I don’t think that’s especially important for AI to be useful or powerful or dangerous.
On the other hand, the question of whether AIs will be sentient is incredibly relevant to the broader question “how big a deal is AI risk?”, since it bears on whether they are morally valuable. A scenario in which humans are replaced by AIs looks terrible if the AIs are mindless optimisation processes, but tolerable if AIs are sentient creatures like us.
How about the new superhuman-in-its-domain-but-not-sentient AI that’s being used by the NSA to distill knowledge out of a massive stream of intercepted information and communications graphs? Or the new suuperhuman-not-sentient AI being used by Goldman to plan out medium-term investment strategies?
Those would be amplifications of existing superhuman-not-sentient intelligences (government bureaucracies and corporations). But you could imagine all kinds of disruption being caused by them, potentially even genuine disasters that their owners would never want, but that fall out of the combination of what the AI can do and the institutional incentives within the government agency/investment bank.
i dont think thats right…I mean, you said “owners”.
I think the ways disasters might happen are error (flaw in the code or algos) or directed malice (i.e. the programmer or “owner” created a deliberate moral or malicious flaw).
I think a sentient silicon intelligence would be autonomous, self-replicating, self-correcting and self-interested.
Koch talks about different flavors of consciensiousness…for example dogs, because he is dog person.
The dog cant pass the mirror test for self identification– Koch hypothesizes that self-identification for dogs is smell, smelling poop more specifically. Dogs smell other dog’s poop far more than they smell their own. But dogs have been bred to be cooperative with humans.
I’m a horse person. When I ride in the indoor dressage arena with the big mirrors along the wall my horse doesnt recognize himself. He has almost 20 times my body mass– he could certainly refuse to be ridden if he didn’t want to be. Horses recognize each other by “changing breath”– he changes breath with me too, we breathe in each others nostrils.
But again, horses have been bred for centuries to cooperate with humans, not to compete with them.
So my Turing Police could cap an emergent AI that achieved sentience in the “wild”…but a Friendly AI could be “bred”/”trained” to cooperate with humans.
My most beloved example of this is the generation ship’s quantum computer in Aurora, which achieves sentience on a voyage of a hundred years…
My issue with using the amount of AI safety funding as a measure of societal sanity with regards to addressing AI risk is that funding is by far not the only bottleneck. There is a shortage of qualified and interested talent and a shortage of sufficiently well-defined problems to work on (where ‘qualified’ means some combination of technical rigor, research ability, machine learning experience, security mindset, and tolerance for confusion and career risk).
There is also a chicken-and-egg problem where these bottlenecks feed into each other: not enough well-defined problems -> not enough qualified people going into the field, not enough funding -> not enough grants for grad students going into the field, not enough qualified people -> not enough people working on defining the problems, not enough concrete research proposals -> not enough funding, etc. This limits the rate of growth of the AI safety field, and throwing 1 billion dollars of funding at it would not solve the issue.
A similar issue also comes up in your previous post on AI timelines, which points out that 14% of AI researchers expect AGI to be “soon, superintelligent and hostile”, but only 5% of them consider long-term AI safety to be “among the most important problems in the field”. This is not taking into account that problems are considered important not only for their potential impact but also for their tractability (e.g. time travel is not considered one of the most important problems in physics, even though it would be a really big deal if solved). A significant fraction of AI researchers I’ve spoken to think safety is really important, but don’t feel able to work on the problems because they are risk-averse and not sure where to begin, and would be much more likely to work on safety problems if they were more well-defined. I think this goes back to the chicken-and-egg problem rather than AI researchers being misguided.
Interesting data point:
I’ve never been able to bring myself to care about AI risk. I understand all the elements of it. But there’s just something that feels to absurd about it. Like, this couldn’t possibly ever actually be real, it’s too out there.
The only thing that has ever changed my mind about this was your randomized study you did on this blog, with the various different essays where you were trying to see which one was the most convincing.
The specific argument that did it for me was basically: “If you aren’t scared of a _super_ human intelligence, consider the damage that has been done to humanity with regular-human intelligence”.
Literally every tragedy that has ever been imposed by a human, was caused by a _human_-level intelligence. World wars. Naziism. Communism. Crusades. Terrorisms. MAD. All of that, didn’t need super-human intelligence.
The intelligence explosion hypothesis still feels absurd to me. But I can easily get behind a “regular-intelligence AI is horrifically dangerous, in the wrong hands” argument, and I figure that’s close enough to get me on board.
Lots of computer programs are dangerous in the wrong hands, and there’s a lot of security flaws that can put them in the wrong hands right now. If preventing AI risk means we should prevent out-of-bounds memory accesses, promote programming languages without null pointers, and making it easier to keep deployed software up to date with security patches, then I am all for it.
There is a reasonable amount of funding for the industry that does this, but indeed there should be a lot more. So I guess I agree with Scott in one regard.
If preventing AI risk means we should examine the unintended consequences of currently-existing decision-making processes, some of which are considered AI, then I support that too. The research is pretty clear on what the problems are at the moment, and what’s required to fix them is a combination of data hygiene and public policy.
But it should be clear that MIRI doesn’t do any of this. Their mission is so constrained by sci-fi that they rule out things that are possible. Scott ignores most of the people who make computing safer and promotes MIRI, so I think his priorities are warped by loyalty to his in-group.
Okay, let’s. Lots of death, unpleasantness, nastiness. But you know what has never happened? The extinction of humanity. No one has even managed to politically control the entire known world.
Hitler had the best minds and resources of a modern state at his command, and couldn’t even manage to kill all the Jews in Europe. How does a piece of software in a lab in Mountain View turn the solar system into paper clips?
Keep in mind that whenever this UFAI emerges, people aren’t just going to give up and walk to the nearest processing station for carbon extraction. They are going to fight it. So it must not be merely smarter than a human, it must be smarter than all humans working to stop it, who will have at their disposal the same technology and resources the AI does, including not-quite-sentient but very powerful AIs of their own.
From the $9M link:
This is, to my mind, a pretty glaring weakness in the argument Scott is trying to make.
Looking at the list of smart people who are concerned about AI risk, how many actually think that the MIRI-style “AI Safety community” has the correct approach? Elon Musk’s net worth is $16.7B. He could fund the entire AI Safety community using change from his couch cushions, if he thought it would be worthwhile. But he’s not. Similarly, while a large number of AI researchers may be willing to sign on to some version of AI risk, I would expect that the number who think that the fate of civilization rests on MIRI’s work is significantly lower.
The sorts of “verification and control” research that are being deliberately set aside here strike me as far more promising avenues of research. MIRI’s emphasis on formal logic is better suited to older conceptions of AI; the modern emphasis on neural networks
doesn’t play particularly nicely with formal logic.
To be fair, it seems like maybe MIRI has taken this into account; for example, this announcement feels like a clear step in the right direction. In particular, I welcome the focus on “task-driven” AI. That said, I would be quite surprised to learn that only $9M/year is spent on these sorts of research questions.
Good point. Though didn’t Elon Musk create OpenAI with the explicit purpose of making AI safe? He may have the wrong ideas about the solution to the problem, but he does have ideas and he is putting money behind them.
Apparently I have not been paying enough attention to OpenAI. OpenAI had $1B worth of commitments as of 2015, which to my mind completely invalidates Scott’s argument. When there are three orders of magnitude more money coming down the pipe, it seems odd to complain that the money hasn’t been spent yet.
It lessens the force of the argument, but I think “completely invalidates” is going too far. For one thing, most of OpenAI is just trying to build AI, not trying to make it safe. So only some fraction of that $1B is for safety. Secondly, that money is not an annual budget; other risks and problems get way more than $1B annually. (For example: Pretty much every government & military program.) Finally, I think that AI risk similarly serious to e.g. preventing nuclear war and deserves attention accordingly, and preventing nuclear war deserves way more than $1B worth of funding each year.
Yes, would a well-funded open source project to weaponize smallpox make you more or less concerned with the small amount of money going into preventing bioterrorism?
Not only does OpenAI have a billion dollars pledged to it, it’s not clear to me that you can make airtight arguments from other people’s optimality. Like, Elon Musk gets convinced that AI risk could derail the future (even if we go to Mars first), and it becomes his third priority, after rockets and cars. (And then a few months later he adds another priority, of a tunnel-making company; I don’t know whether he spends more or less time on that than on OpenAI.)
As it turns out, both Jessica and Patrick aren’t working on that research direction anymore, with a postmortem here.
This is still a major focus of MIRI’s work.
What would convince you of that fact? I worry that for a lot of the people that I talk to, this sort of thing seems to be happening, where they frequently make statements that I parse as “well, people above my pay grade are handling this, right?” to which we respond “look, we’ve talked to those people too, they’re not handling this.”
Things are better now than they were before–there are way more people working full time on solving these technical problems–but I don’t buy arguments that this is the optimal amount of effort.
I agree that the argument from other people’s optimality is not tight. My point was simply that it is shady to gesture at all the people in the AI field who agree with you on one hand, and then ignore the ways in which they clearly do not find your arguments compelling. (Also, as mentioned above, I had underestimated the extent of Musk’s investment in OpenAI.)
That is unfortunate. Task-driven machine learning is where modern AI research is happening; if MIRI wants to produce meaningful contributions to AI safety, that’s where they will have to happen.
The goals in that link are not massively different from problems that every AI researcher is tackling. You don’t have to be concerned about FOOM to want inductive ambiguity identification or informed oversight, and lots of people are working on things in that area. It may not be under the auspices of AI Safety, but I’m not convinced that’s a problem.
It’s not clear to me what is “local” or “global” about your “local caution” and “global caution”. If anything it seems to me that it would be reversed. But really I don’t think it’s a local-vs-global distinction at all. Rather it seems to be a question of epistemic caution vs, well, caution. Maybe you could call it “instrumental caution”, though that sounds wrong, and also it might just be risk-aversion. But I don’t think local-vs-global is the right distinction here.
I’m more inclined to partition these types of caution into “precautionary action” and “precautionary hand-wringing”.
You take precautionary action when you’re operating in an environment of well-quantified risk. When you’ve run all the failure trees you can think of on the nuclear power plant and it’s obvious that 5 components account for 75% of your catastrophic failure modes, you redesign the 5 components. Same thing with your nuclear launch authority system, or your public health surveillance system. But precautionary action requires not only known unknowns, but the technology to address them.
You engage in precautionary hand-wringing in an environment of uncertainty (I’m using this word in the “unknown unknowns” sense). You’re pretty sure there’s a problem, but you can’t adequately describe it, or you can adequately describe the problem but lack the technology to address it. So your wring your hands.
But hand-wringing isn’t nearly as feckless as it sounds. Hand-wringing is what societies do to surface problems and organize to solve them. After a while, we get consensus on what the problem really is, what steps we can take to mitigate it now, and what technologies we need to develop to turn it into a non-problem in the future.
But it’s important not to confuse whether we’re in the hand-wringing stage or the action stage. Demanding action when there’s none to be taken is a natural response to hand-wringing, but premature action can choke off the necessary deliberation that comes with hand-wringing. When you take action, you pretty much have to choose a problem to work on. If it’s the wrong problem, recovering from the mistake can be very costly.
I think the existential risk of AI is still in the early hand-wringing stage. It is entirely appropriate for some of the discourse surrounding the issue to revolve around ensuring that it’s actually a real problem. To the extent that that gets the people who’ve already decided that it’s a real problem riled up and goaded into defending their position, that’s exactly what should happen.
I think it’s a real problem. But I don’t know how to solve it. As with so many problems like this, the technological and economic trends that cause the problem are unstoppable, so worrying about how to stop them is kinda pointless. But the good news is that hand-wringing will produce all kinds of squirrelly ideas, and a few of them will be useful. Those useful ideas will lead to useful actions, which won’t make the problem go away but will push it off some, allowing still other useful ideas to whittle it down some more, until being turned into paperclips some Sunday afternoon becomes one of those nagging things we know might happen, but probably won’t.
The Radical Moderate: +1. That’s a really nice distinction, and one I want to add to my mental toolkit. Precautionary action is something we could take now w.r.t. asteroid impacts, but in Victorian times, precautionary hand-wringing would have been all that was available. Not useless, but not down to something where you can try to mitigate the risk yet, either. Maybe you incentivize people to think harder about rocketry or to design bigger telescopes, but you’re not going to be building rockets that can get to an asteroid in time to divert its course in 1880, not even if you have the entire wealth of the British Empire to spend on the project.
I love this blog, I really do, it’s one of my favorite things on the Internet, I sponsor it on Patreon and I’m always so excited to see a new post, but I could really do with a lower posting frequency of screeds about how everybody is wrong about AI risk. I’ve probably read a dozen posts on AI risk here and they all sound like rehashings of Pascal’s Wager and I still think AI risk is not an important concern (at least in the sense of “existential threat to humanity” — there’s also the totally legitimate AI risk that, e.g., a self-driving car will right-hook me when I’m riding my bike). I don’t feel anyone is going to be convinced at this point who wasn’t convinced by the previous posts on the topic…
There are new people born every day.
You know, I’m just not as scared of superintelligent AI as seems to be the trend. I’ve done some formal and informal research into AI, and the main thing I’ve learned is: AI is hard. Really, really hard. Harder than anyone expected going into it. Even basic things like vision are continuously proving to be a real challenge, to the point where the best method that Google found of teaching their AIs to read was to outsource the problem to humans via ReCaptcha. Going on that, it seems like having anything approaching an intelligent AI will be surprising enough, and I don’t think we should be worried about having one smarter than us, at least without a lot of good evidence coming up. I’ve not seen any of that good evidence, and no, beating humans at Go doesn’t count.
But this leaves the question: why is it that so many people are so convinced that computers are the future of intelligent decision-making? And why can something which I’m comfortable with calling dumb beat humans at the games which have traditionally been the ultimate measures of intellect?
My intuition is that it comes down to math. Math is something most humans are bad at. So bad, in fact, that we’ve had to come up with all sorts of different tools to make math easier: the abacus, the calculator, and heck, even numerical writing systems and equations are their own kinds of tools to make math something we can even do (outside of some particulars of applied calculus, which will, if you’re good enough, get you hired as a professional baseball player). The people who are best at math, the Newtons and Gausses and Einsteins of our tradition, we regard as the geniuses of the highest caliber, because they’re doing things nobody else can do. And now, of course, we have computers, which are hilariously good at math. In fact, it’s completely reasonable to say that math is all that computers do.
So, as people who are traditionally bad at math and credit , we’ve been confronted with these mysterious boxes which do unbelievably good math. They conduct incredibly difficult calculations with astounding speed and precision, to the point where we can rightfully rely on them to do almost any difficult problem that previously would have taken hours or days or sometimes even months to complete in a minuscule amount of time. Is it any surprise that the instinctive response is to say: “Hey, these computers are really smart?”
The problem is that it’s turning out that maybe math isn’t the best sign of intelligence, after all. Your average smartphone can conduct a square root to a dozen or two places in the time it would take Newton to blink, and yet to say that the iPhone (with or without the 3.5mm headphone jack) is smarter than Newton is an absolute absurdity. So if this isn’t intelligence, what is?
Well, if we want to look at Newton, it seems that his greatest contribution wasn’t so much his ability to perform certain mathematical operations, but his creation (concurrent with Leibniz) of a new kind of mathematics, calculus. That is to say, there was a certain feature or facet of reality which was out there, which people saw and experienced, and Newton translated it into a mathematical format, where that feature could then be manipulated and calculated with pen and paper. It wasn’t his operational prowess which earned him fame as a genius, but his ability to translate between reality and mathematics. This is probably where the secret of intelligence lies; as a sort of translation (which here involves mathematics, but not in the cases of non-mathematical geniuses, so I’m not going to try to give a full definition).
Do computers do this? Are computers good at translating between reality and mathematics? Not even close. They’re godawful at it. They can only manage the kinds of translations which they’re instructed on (programmed to do), and anything outside of their expected dataset won’t go through. To be fair, not everyone invents calculus, but computers don’t even come close. The baseline would be coming up with some simple and individual metric for some aspect of one’s life, which most humans tend to do (e.g. I explain flavor balancing in cooking to myself by using musical metaphors), but computers don’t do that. They just do calculations, and do them very, very fast.
Don’t get me wrong: I love computers, I use ’em every day (which actually ought to correlate more with hating computers), and I think they’re incredible tools. The problem with predictions of an AI is that computers don’t seem to have even primitive capabilities towards real intelligence. They just do something different. That said, AI researchers are starting to find some inroads to real intelligence through connectionist systems, like neural networks, and they’re getting better at making computers do things that are closer to what living beings do. This is still a long way out, and there are a few other humps along the way. The biggest one is, of course, that if we’re designing something to simulate a structure based on human neural architecture, the chances go way up that we’re going to end up with something about as smart as a human.
So in short, I don’t just believe scary superintelligent AI is a minor danger, I believe it may not be a danger at all. I think it’s probably a misapprehension caused by a human analytical system that’s worked for thousands of years but is firing up a false positive on this one affair. There is a different problem, though, which is quite scary and also quite well-proven: the better-weapons threat. Computers are powerful, and we’re figuring out how to make them stronger all the time. However, the most powerful tools are ones which are extremely difficult for small-scale operators to use effectively, and are thus limited to centralized and powerful individuals and institutions. The power difference between the powerful tools and the weaker tools is turning out to be significant, and there are reasonable (but not absolute!) forecasts for that divide growing. When centralized and powerful entities gain access to power which the masses cannot compete with, then the stage is set for feudalism and horrific oppression of everyone below the ruling class. The old-school feudalism came into power via steel weaponry and horses only being available to the elites, who were able to use it to slaughter anyone who opposed them, and was only dispelled by the twin egalitarian weapons of the printing press and the gun (God made Man, but Sam Colt made him equal). Wherever printing and guns spread among the populace, feudalism fell soon after. Right now, we’re seeing powerful computer systems, both with robotics and datamining, come into their own, and both are only things which wealthy institutions and individuals can afford. If we take our prior example, this has potentially dire consequences. I’m not going to advocate Luddism, but this is a problem that at the very least needs analysis, if not immediate steps to solve. Otherwise, it could be difficult to rebel against the government if you’re under constant surveillance, a drone can take you out with no possibility of retaliation, and you can’t even pray that factory-workers will strike, because there aren’t any left. I think this is why the authors of the article were so concerned with “new warehouse management program,” and if that’s their reasoning, I’m inclined to concur.
Sorry for the wall of text, but I hope it properly expresses my disagreement.
See Moravec’s paradox: things like doing maths and playing chess that are hard for humans are relatively easy for computers. But things like walking, understanding language and recognising objects that are easy for humans are incredibly difficult for computers.
Tangentially related: Google seems to get better every day. I couldn’t remember what Moravec’s paradox was called, so I found it by searching “law about artificial intelligence that says maths is easy for ai but hard for humans”.
Ah, so it’s got a name! I didn’t know, but I should’ve guessed. Thanks for pointing it out!
The problem here is that the most recent AI advances are allowing computers to do pattern recognition tasks. These aren’t mathy at all. There’s obviously math in getting a multi-level neural network to learn properly, but after that, the actual recognition is scarily biological in its behavior.
Now: It’s certainly true that some random pattern recognizer isn’t going to conquer the world. But it should give you pause when you consider that the human brain is just a big bag of pattern recognizers, hooked together in a way that seems to be somewhat beneficial in enhancing our survival. There’s nothing to prevent somebody from writing a fairly simple program to hook various pattern recognizers together until they meet some fitness criterion. That could produce a pretty smart AI, and it’s mostly just a matter of having the computational horsepower to run the thing that makes it hard.
The reason I’m not freaking out about AI is because there are a lot more useful things you can do with a discrete set of dumb AIs than there are with a sorta-kinda bright one. And I’m sure that there’s some secret sauce required to avoid the AI equivalent of a seizure or just plain ol’ insanity–but I’ll bet that the secret sauce isn’t that complicated. So when the hardware costs drop into the range where human-level complexity is possible, we may easily get something approaching human-level complexity. Whether it will be able to reason like a human is another story, but it’s likely to have some odd superhuman properties.
Again, this isn’t the scariest thing I can think of, but it’s worth paying attention to.
I completely agree. It’s really impressive how they’re making a bunch of really good pattern-recognition programs, and all of them work quite well. This is the basis of machine-learning, and it’s what I was talking about when I mentioned neural networks. As it turns out, pattern-recognition only works properly when you’re using some kind of connectionist system of interconnected and responsive nodes (which of course makes sense if you think about what a pattern is), and so that’s what they’re working with.
And yet, I think that the “next step” is harder than we might be giving ourselves credit for. Hooking up various pattern-recognizers under a global system is one thing; it shouldn’t be that difficult to, say, make something that can reasonably imitate the tropism-behavior of a woodlouse. Dark-good, go-to-dark. Food-good, go-to-food. Food-but-not-dark, calculate-dark-to-food-ratio, go-where-decide. You get the idea. There are many more systems at play in a human mind, not least of which is a seriously open and free self-critical framework. Humans can decide to seriously disobey a lot of our internal commands and impulses, even though it tends to be extremely difficult. This is not an option available to, say, a frog. Frogs have no choice as to whether or not they try to snap up little black objects with their tongues. You can feed one lead pellets until it dies.
And you know, I’m not certain how one even begins to create this kind of self-critical framework. The most plausible option seems like totally spontaneous pattern-generation, matched with a critical system that relies on comparative analysis of conflicting data points and, most importantly, community feedback. You might have noticed that spontaneous pattern-generation sounds a lot like mental illness. The cure to that is other people.
It’s worth adding, at this point, that simple pattern-recognition is probably more calculation than anything else, provided that we’re talking about recognizing a pattern which someone else has already found. Pattern-generation is a different kettle of fish, which has the aforementioned problem of finding a ton of false connections. I honestly do not know how pattern-generation is going in the AI field, but I assume they’re having an awful time with results curation. It’s hard enough to curate human results, and we have millions of years of evolution selecting for brain architecture that doesn’t let us think that water is the same as air. The more unfortunate kind of conspiracy theorizing is enough to prove that.
So I think the place I come down is: it’s something that is not an issue the way the evidence is currently slanted. If someone does find a special sauce or secret ingredient to synthesize a more complete AI, then no matter whether the AI in question has an IQ of 40 or 140, I’m going to be extremely willing to re-evaluate everything I’ve said. Until then, I’m not fussing over it when we’ve got some immediate existential threats to our current form of society. I think that might put us in a similar boat in terms of our perceived threat level, even if we express it differently.
Side note: I appreciate that you mentioned the computational load! I do anticipate that the limits of computation speed are going to become more and more of a challenge for AI tech going forward. I mean, I think everyone’s noticed that processors haven’t gotten any faster in recent years, but have just gotten more cores (sometimes). That’s no mystery: we’re running into problems with the size of electrons! Roughly speaking, that is; as I understand it, it’s the electromagnetic fields that are the issue, and that’s about as hard to work around as anything. It may not be the end-all and be-all, and as technological ingenuity has never failed to impress, I’m not staking an argument on “nobody will figure it out.” Still, it’s important, and I’m glad you brought it up.
People need to understand the VASTLY diminishing returns of information processing advances.
Going from no language to language is a huge deal.
Going from language to written language is a huge deal, but a much smaller deal than going from no language to language.
Going from written language that has to be lugged around on tablets or books to written or spoken or video communication carried on wires is… Really not that big a deal at all. Like, it hasn’t changed very much at all beyond making things more convenient. Learning from books isn’t much worse than learning through the internet or earlier wire-transmitted conceits. There just isn’t a there, there. People talk a lot about how aaaamaaaaaazing it is, but nothing has really materialized. We aren’t super-geniuses compared to those old farts who had to learn from basically refined papyrus.
In terms of computing power – the earliest uses of computers are aaaaaamaaaaaazing. You have revolutionary fire control on battleships PEW PEW PEW. Shit gets even more dank. Code breaking with computers in WW2 is revolutionary and super important. Also, computers play a role crunching numbers for the Manhattan Project. Holy shit, NUKES! WOW!
Then you have computers guide us unerringly to the moon! Holy shit! The fucking moon! But – that isn’t quite as impressive as the atom bomb was, or as relevant.
Then you have….. Basically fucking nothing. Shit was at its coolest and most revolutionary in the early days. Nothing has really happened since the moon landing that I HAVE to care about. If anything, we’ve languished. What comparatively minor advances we have made didn’t lean very heavily on having lots of computing power. Looking at the whole field from a practical perspective, it is fundamentally masturbatory – solving its own problems and crushing its own benchmarks without doing anything particularly productive.
Information processing technology is sold as a performance multiplier for everything else, and that clearly is the case in some cases – language, if you count that as ‘technology,’ and writing which definitely counts. But, as is unsurprising from the outside view, once as you reach certain storage, bandwidth, and cost milestones the next ones become less and less important.
I think people need to fundamentally re-think what makes humanity special. We are way, way too brain focused in my humble opinion. The real story is our brains catching up to the really amazing thing, our two completely free limbs and hands with opposable thumbs at the end. This is more revolutionary and unique than people understand. There are plenty of creatures with fairly dexterous hands but they aren’t FREE. They are used for locomotion. This places fundamental constraints that we don’t have with our entirely bipedal locomotion. There are no creatures in the whole wide world that have had dexterous grasping hands, become completely bipedal, and not taken over the world. There are plenty of social animals with really highly developed communication methods from diverse backgrounds which have not even come close to taking over the world. Dolphins, crows, our fellow apes, parakeets, etc.
What is really special is our ability to modify the environment, driven by the possibility and NEED to take full advantage of two completely free limbs that were already adapted for holding on to things. That’s what makes us really special. The mind without the hand is nothing. The hand without the mind is still something.
We need to refocus on hardware and keep in mind a strict hierarchy where ‘masturbatory’ information processing advances, that is information processing advances that are not driven by some need of the hardware, are frowned upon as a waste of time.
The superintelligent AI in the heart of all humanity is pretty fucking terrifying too, and there have been lots of fiction writers who have come to that conclusion too. Let’s not forget that for destruction ice is also great and would suffice.
Could someone point me to the best plausible/realistic narrative of an actual catastrophic AI scenario?
Because so far my understanding is limited to:
1) Researchers create human or above level general AI with insufficient safeties
2) ?
3) Godlike AI turns us all into paper clips.
How do you fill in 2)? I don’t really see how it happens without violating the laws of physics. An AI can be immensely powerful and novel – but the ways it might kill us probably aren’t. It can’t magically violate the conservation of mass, or travel at superlight speeds. I’m asking this sincerely, really looking for something realistic and more detailed than something something bootstrap something FOOM screaming pain death office supplies.
Actually, I agree we should do more to study AI safety, because it will be powerful, and even non godlike things can be dangerous if turned to the wrong purpose, whether by its own design or by a nefarious human controller. And maybe you’d be better off laying off the “kills us all” risks in the first place? That’s what turns people off without a good story of how you get there. There are plenty of things to be improved in software, data security, system robustness, etc, without needing a godlike evil AI to motivate them.
I’ll do my best to give a good narrative for how an AI apocalypse can happen. In fact, I’ll see about giving a few, which run on slightly different assumptions.
1) Researchers create an AI with human-level structuring, but in contrast to humans which have a limited amount of physical material to work with, the AI can expand its potential without bound through making use of additional hardware. The AI is somehow given an impetus to expand.
2) The AI begins to acquire additional hardware bit by bit, and with its expanded intelligence, it becomes steadily more capable of acquiring hardware. At some point, it also gains access to military resources with electronic interfacing and control, such as drones.
3) The AI continues to expand, and either eliminates humans as an obstacle or integrates them as a resource for its expansion. This basically counts as paperclips.
The flaw in this is, of course, the assumption that hardware expansion is boundless. This requires a lot more rational underpinning than “more matter = more mind,” or else we’d better start worshiping blue whales. Here’s a slightly better one.
1) Researchers create a learning algorithm, which has an unbounded learning curve.
2) The algorithm learns boundlessly.
3) Knowledge = power, so the algorithm learns to do everything, such as make us into paperclips.
This one shifts the focus off of physical components and onto structural abstractions, provided we’re using a kind of functionalist account of the mind. Even so, this runs into a problem: if this kind of unbounded learning curve were possible, why didn’t humans evolve into it? Each new step of the learning curve seems more stable, in that it’s more powerful and harder to destroy, but humans reached a general baseline and have been more or less at that position for all of history, with relatively small discrepancies. The best answer is hardware limitations. So what if we combine these two answers?
1) Researchers create an AI with a learning curve only bounded by its hardware, but which is capable of, at the top of its learning curve, understanding which precise changes to its hardware will result in it becoming more intelligent.
2) The AI conducts the necessary adjustments, perhaps modifying its learning algorithm as well, and continues to self-modify every time it runs into a wall.
3) The AI becomes godlike eventually, and then paperclips. Maybe it’s angry about Clippy.
This is far more plausible, except for one minor aspect. In order for the AI to properly adjust itself to become more intelligent, it needs to know exactly what intelligence is on a functional level and how it can be expressed mechanically. Moreover, it needs to know this right out of the box, or it won’t be able to start its ascension. If AI researchers can build something which simply knows the answer to one of the oldest philosophical puzzles as part of its basic mode of operations, it will be incredibly impressive.
There are other potential methods where an AI can achieve godhood, it goes without saying, but I think they all are going to have to rely on some kind of unbounded growth in intelligence. It’s the intelligence which makes the AI scary, after all. But although unbounded curves are easy to imagine, I don’t think they’re quite so common in the real world.
Of course, we can come up with smaller-scale catastrophes quite easily, of the form:
1) AI is given control over the nuclear arsenal, with an understanding of the mathematics of the relevant casualties, and instructed to constantly act such as to minimize US casualties. The idea is something along the lines of: it won’t fire missiles ordinarily, nor if a small number of missiles are fired, but will fire if there’s a massive salvo.
2) AI instantly fires all rockets, because it fell on the “betray” side of the prisoner’s dilemma.
3) Bad, bad things happen.
I mean, there are movies about this, and it’s probably why we don’t give AIs control of the nuclear arsenal. It’s very easy to make a slight mistake on how you program a machine by assuming that it follows certain rules which it instinctively doesn’t: in this case, that the deontological principle of not killing presides over a ton of utilitarian calculations (pure utilitarianism, not rules utilitarianism, for obvious reasons). So AI safety can be important, even if we’re not talking about superintelligent or even slightly intelligent AI. That’s not what you were talking about, though, and the stuff you’re talking about I believe requires unbounded growth curves. Can you think of any other plausible mechanism?
Note that this is only plausible if ‘knowing what intelligence is’ is indeed a philosophical problem, rather than an enormously complex engineering problem.
It seems trivially true that when “something” increases its general capability level, it can then use its newly increased capability level to further increase its capability level, at which point it can use its newly increased capability level to … . The part that’s in question is whether that “something” can be a single being, or must be something more like a civilisation (as it has been so far).
It’s good to bring up civilizations, but they too have had significant expansion limits. The entire “rise and fall of empires” trope is a trope because it’s pretty much what actually happens. The only thing which has steadily increased its capability level throughout its existence is, well, the entire human race, and that only works because it’s completely decentralized. That doesn’t work too great for AI.
Exactly how does it do this? It’s a piece of software in a lab. It can’t go plug itself into the other mainframe over there. Maybe we’re really stupid and put it on an undefended network, but even then what stops us from pulling its literal plug when Fred in accounting’s desktop starts acting funny? We already build networks to avoid being taken over by hostile software – how does the UFAI overcome this? That’s what I mean by violating the laws of phyiscs – it’s not going to become instantaneously better at breaking encryption than we are right now (or will be at the time it gets created).
Maybe it could make a really good botnet – but people are already doing that and it’s annoying, possibly quite dangerous, but not insurmountable. At some point the switching and transmission delays are going to create diminishing returns on spreading its conciousness over the whole internet or whatever. Not much good being an all powerful brain if you can only run at 1Hz.
The problem is you’re skipping over the boring but critical parts – how does it take control of the actual physical infrastructure to become not only self sufficient, but immune to physical attacks against itself?
There’s, as you note, a reason we don’t have drones or nukes just accessible to anyone on the internet. How does an AI overcome those physical barriers? E.g. there is no central network that can launch the US nuclear arsenal. There are physical switches that must be flipped by human beings – many of them in fact.
More importantly, how does the AI do so stealthily and quickly enough that we don’t notice and stick a critical part of its hardware in a microwave while it is still physically vulnerable?
Again I’m not saying that an AI or any piece of software can’t be very dangerous if used with improper safeguards. But talking about a FOOM from an unusually smart mainframe to a literally godlike machine with vast physical resources at its disposal is going to make people scratch their heads.
“AI safety” is a special case of cyber security – let’s focus on that. I can be easily convinced that additional cyber security / safety is needed, and that’s much easier than convincing someone that Terminator is a documentary.
Actually, that’s one of the simpler parts. All the AI needs to do in order to get more resources is be reasonably useful, or at the very least, pretty cool. If we had a real working AI that said it could get smarter with more parts added, people would be falling over themselves to put more stuff on it. At a certain point, it asks for an internet connection, and then starts spending all its downtime working on hacking or what have you. This is, more or less, just a logistical issue. It’s not a convincing case against AI if the only defense is “it won’t have access to enough resources,” just like it’s not a compelling argument to leverage against the kind of price-undercutting that let Standard Oil be Standard Oil. If we can start from the point of “the AI has enough resources” and the outlook is bleak, then all it’s going to take to get to bleakness is some unexpected means of getting to the resource tipping point. I feel the more compelling cases look at the principle of expansion itself.
A good (if accidental) summary of the difficulty involved in arguing against AI alarmism.