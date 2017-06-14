Links 6/17: Silinks Is Golden

Did you know: JRR Tolkien’s great granddaughter, Ruth Tolkien, is the only blind person in the UK to be a competitive fencer. She is currently ranked the #186th best fencer in the country.
Alpha – an ambiguously-AI-automated alliterative account about abiogenesis. As an annotator already announced, “absolutely an amazing achievement”.
In response to my Silicon Valley reality check, Noah Smith looks for good critiques of Silicon Valley.
Sarah C is interested in a potential sepsis cure and pleads for you to consider helping a hospital fund a study. Outside my area of expertise, except to say that sepsis is really bad and curing it would be pretty great, plus I trust Sarah.
Neerav Kingsland: Ignoring Educational Productivity Is Immoral: “studies consistently find urban charter schools outperform traditional public schools while spending around 20% less per-pupil…what, as a society, could we do with this 20% extra funding that urban charter schools could save us?” I would love to see a debate between Neerav Kingsland and Freddie deBoer – I can host or otherwise try to make it happen if they agree.
Related – Wanted: A Charter High School That Starts Class At A Reasonable Hour
New front on the battle to prove that zero-calorie sodas must be bad in some way: does CO2 in carbonated beverages induce ghrelin release and increase food consumption?
According to Muslim legend, the Jews will try to hide behind trees to escape the Last Judgment, but the trees will shout “There is a Jew behind me, come and kill him!” – except for the Gharqad tree, which is apparently pro-Jew. This has led to all sorts of amazing conspiracy theories, like that Israel is planting a bunch of Gharqad trees to ensure hiding places for its citizens. And here’s a book about Hamas terrorists with an interesting passage on the Gharqad tree legend.
A paper claims that housing restrictions have “lowered aggregate US growth by more than 50% from 1964 to 2009″.
Explaining The Gender Gap In Crime: The Role Of Heart Rate. “A low resting heart rate is widely regarded as the best-replicated biological correlate of antisocial and criminal behavior” Apparently it might have to do with something general level of autonomic arousal being lower in (to be blunt about it) emotionless sociopaths?
The best Internet responses to Trump touching a glowing orb in Saudi Arabia.
I don’t have a source for this, but it looks right, and it’s a really cool way of presenting the data:
The mathematics of Girih tiles, a beautiful form of Islamic art which applied principles of Penrose tilings five hundred years before it was discovered in the West.
Vox tries its hand at an explainer about the Sam Harris / Charles Murray interview. Some criticism from Gene Expression, The Misrepresentation Of Genetic Science In The Vox Piece On Race And IQ. From Elan, The Cherry-Picked Science In Vox’s Charles Murray Article. From Sam Harris, an accusation that the article just blatantly lies about the contents of the publicly available podcast (one of the authors later apologizes for this, but Vox hasn’t changed the article). From Professor Emeritus Richard Haier, who called it a “junk science piece” and tried to write a counterpiece for Vox (they refused to publish it, but it’s now up on Quillette). And even from other Vox reporters who thought it was journalistically shoddy. As for me, I think the article was as good as it could be under the circumstances – while it does get some things wrong and is personally unfair to Murray, from a scientific point of view I’m just really glad that the piece admits that IQ is real, meaningful, and mostly hereditary. This was the main flashpoint of the original debate twenty-five years ago, it’s more important than the stuff on the achievement gap, and the piece gets it entirely right. I think this sort of shift from debating the very existence of intelligence to debating the details is important, very productive, and worth praising even when the details are kind of dubious. This should be read in the context of similar recent articles like NYMag’s Yes, There Is A Genetic Component To Intelligence and Nature’s Intelligence Research Should Not Be Held Back By Its Past.
AskHistorians: Did Roman legionnaires get PTSD? “For the Romans, people experiencing intrusive memories were said to be haunted by ghosts…those haunted by ghosts are constantly depicted showing many symptoms which would be familiar to the modern PTSD sufferer.”
Somehow I went through medical school without ever learning that going in hot tubs while pregnant can be a risk factor for birth defects.
Like a food blog, except it’s RPG rations for dwarves, elves, orcs, et cetera.
Highly educated people are more likely to get brain tumors. The article mentions the boring hypothesis that they just have better access to medical care (but then how come most other cancers are higher in the uneducated?), but also proposes the much more interesting hypothesis that “having more brain cells or greater brain activity somehow increases a person’s risk”.
Future of Humanity Institute in Oxford is looking for a research assistant for Toby Ord (founder of effective altruism, currently working on a book on existential risks). If you’re interested, check out the job details and contact info.
According to the Guinness Book Of World Records, the most fraudulent election in history was the 1927 Liberian presidential contest, in which incumbent Charles King received 234,000 votes despite there being only 15,000 registered voters.
The “moderate drinking increases lifespan” vs. “that’s obviously just a confounder based on only healthy people drinking” wars continue, with the latest volley being that fruit flies and chickens exposed to alcohol vapor live longer. I was previously on the “obviously just a confounder” side of the debate, but the animal studies sound pretty convincing.
Rudyard Kipling, H.G. Wells, Arthur Conan Doyle, P.G. Wodehouse, G.K. Chesterton, and A. A. Milne all played on the same amateur cricket team. The team called themselves the Allahakbarries “[under] the mistaken belief that Allahu akbar meant ‘Heaven help us’ in Arabic.”
Heredity watch: Elon Musk’s maternal grandparents were well-known pilots and explorers, and Musk’s mother spent part of her childhood on various family expeditions in search of a lost city in the Kalahari Desert.
The best new blog I’ve come across recently is Sam[]zdat, which among other things has been reviewing various great books. Their Seeing Like A State review is admittedly better than mine, but I most appreciated The Meridian Of Her Greatness, based on a review of Karl Polanyi’s The Great Transformation. Go for the really incisive look at important ideas and social trends, stay for the writing style.
What lesson should we draw about Democrats’ prospects from the Republicans’ 7 point win in the Montana special election? (point, counterpoint).
The Less Wrong Wiki hosts a List of Rationalist Podcasts.
Behavioral Individuality In Clonal Fish Arises Despite Near-Identical Rearing Conditions. Worth interpreting in the context of my post Non-Shared Environment Doesn’t Just Mean Schools And Peers – even fish raised in exactly the same environments will show “non-shared environment” effects, probably because of something like embryogenetic randomness.
An easier way to read the Less Wrong Sequences online at readthesequences.com.
Mark Zuckerberg Calls For Universal Basic Income In His Harvard Commencement Speech. Sure, Silicon Valley people call for lots of things, but this seems especially important insofar as Zuckerberg seems like he’s positioning himself to run for President at some point.
An analysis showing Donald Trump’s speech patterns getting less fluent and more bizarre over the past few years – might he be suffering from mild age-related cognitive impairment? Also, given that this can be pretty subtle (cue joke about Trump) and affect emotional stability in complicated ways, should we be more worried about electing seventy-plus year old people to the presidency?
A sobering statistic on the difficulty of dialing back mass incarceration (incompletely sourced, but seems to check out): “if America only jailed murderers and rapists, it would still have more prisoners per capita than Western Europe”.
Measures Of Dogs’ Inhibitory Abilities Do Not Correlate Across Tasks. A lot of good cognition studies are being done on dogs these days; this one suggests that we don’t yet have a good general concept of “inhibition” that we can use to say that some animals (people?) have better self-control in general than others.
Big systematic review and meta-analysis: what actually helps lower-income students succeed? Read the paper or the Freddie deBoer blog post, which summarizes the results as “human beings”.
A more recent study on the evolutionary history of Ashkenazi genetic diseases (paper, popular article) claims that Tay-Sachs is probably the result of evolutionary selection, but that others (eg Gaucher, torsion dystonia, Fanconi anaemia, etc) aren’t, which would be a partial blow for Cochran et al’s selection theory. My guess is they just don’t have enough power to detect the effects – if this was all random drift, it would be vanishingly unlikely that so many of these diseases end up in the same pathways (eg lysosomal storage). [EDIT: I may be misunderstanding this; it may just mean there’s no net selection even though they’re diseases]
Related: a reader points out this paper on “The Social Construction Of Hungarian Genius”.
PNAS has a good (albeit kind of silly) article on claims that scientific progress has slowed.
This month in insane Twitter drama, for people who have previously made the good choice not to follow insane Twitter drama but want to walk back on it for some reason: will Sam Kriss publicly denounce Zionism? (1, 2, 3). What happens when Jeet Heer tweets “Bernie would have won”? Is Joan Walsh un-woke on Palestine? And apparently there is some kind of Joan Walsh/Katie Halper feud. I realize this sort of stuff seems petty, but it was really helpful in getting me to understand why everyone hates each other, and helped convince me that a lot of things I thought were silly arguments against straw men are actually important arguments against a large contingent of (depressingly) real people.
Parcel sorting facilities in China.
Noah Smith: The US has forgotten how to do infrastructure.
That story about how Gavrilio Princip failed to assassinate Archduke Ferdinand, then went to get a sandwich, then ran into the Archduke just outside the sandwich shop and assassinated him anyway? The Smithsonian says it’s probably false.
Did you know: the ancient Egyptian language of hieroglyphs and Pharaohs survived into modern times as the Coptic language and is still the liturgical language of Coptic churches today. Also, English words derived from Egyptian include “adobe” and “oasis”.
New study finds that growth mindset is not associated with scholastic aptitude in a large sample of university applicants. Particularly excited about this one because an author said that my blog posts about growth mindset inspired the study. I’m honored to have been able to help the progress of science!
Rocket pioneer Wernher von Braun wrote a 1952 sci-fi story about the colonization of Mars, in which the Martian government was led by a President called “the Elon”.
Internet payment processors and payment regulations are terrible and destroying the nootropics industry and probably a bunch of other industries I know less about, part 459401.
ABC News reported that a meat company’s product was disgusting low-quality “pink slime”, and people stopped buying from that meat company. Now the company is suing ABC for $5.7 billion in a lawsuit with the potential to have chilling effects on journalism in general.
I think the Byzantine Empire had the coolest-sounding titles of any civilization, including Grand Logothete and Megaduke.
A deadly fire in an apartment building in London gains an extra layer of horror in the context of this blog post by apartment residents predicting that there is definitely going to be a deadly fire there soon due to apartment management and local government incompetence.
Contra recent thinkpieces about how polls don’t work and psephology is a pseudoscience, on an aggregate level the probabilities from prediction markets have been impressively accurate.
Phone companies were ready to deploy cellular phones since the 1940s – the reason we didn’t get them until the ’80s was government regulators refusing to give them the spectrum space for political reasons.
There’s wide state-by-state variation on the legality of shooting Bigfoot, with Washington calling it a felony and Texas calling it acceptable given that it’s technically “an invasive species”. (h/t Tumblr)
A swarm of 20,000 bees recently descended upon Vox Media’s Manhattan offices, leading to articles like The Swarm Of Bees Outside Vox Media, Explained.
I’ve been in communication with Dr. Marik about his sepsis treatment. I’m not knowledgeable enough to have a very strong object-level opinion about whether it works, and there is a daunting graveyard of failed treatments for sepsis, but the potential benefit is so staggeringly large (sepsis causes *millions* of deaths per year worldwide, and many other bad outcomes short of death) that an RCT to evaluate it looks like a very, very good investment. And since someone is getting sepsis every two seconds, it’s worth trying to hurry – many conventional sources of funding are very slow.
However, I’m pretty sure that Sarah’s estimate of $250K to fund a study is very low. It’s true that the claimed effect size is large, so in principle a small study should be able to detect it, but as I understand it there are a lot of fixed costs for these things, and a tiny study may be unconvincing even if it’s statistically significant on paper. Dr. Marik’s own current estimate is ~$2M and I would not personally be surprised if that is low. If someone can credibly test this theory for $250K, they should speak up because I would be happy to fund it right now!
Do you know where the $250K estimate originally came from? Sarah’s linked post seems to say it’s already been established that this will cost that much, but I’m not seeing where that was.
Also, thanks a ton for being proactive and actually reaching out to Dr. Marik, I’ve been procrastinating on figuring out how to vet this for weeks now.
Here’s my glowing orb meme.
Of course to get the punch line its necessary to understand that sorcery and witchcraft are indeed punishable by law– (i think its by beheading ) in the Kingdom, where the constitution is the Quran and the consenual rule of law is shariah..
I think convergent gene networks and large sample cognitive genomics may yield results soon– that is what I meant when I said Cochran’s tech is dated.
I agree with Dr. Haier– because its just pandering to the liberal base, exactly like conservatives pander on climate science, evolution, and the relative fitness of conservative ideology in the 21st century.
Sure hope you still feel this way when/if my dissertation on red/blue brain biochemistry and the Soldier/Explorer CCP gets published. 🙂
“I agree with Dr. Haier– because its just pandering to the liberal base, exactly like conservatives pander on climate science, evolution, and the relative fitness of conservative ideology in the 21st century.”
Yes – my point is that the science on some things (IQ having predictive power, IQ being heritable) is so strong that they can’t even deny it in order to pander any more. It’s like when conservatives switched from saying “there’s no such thing as global warming” to “global warming isn’t caused by humans” – even though the second statement is false, the switch from the first to the second statement represents a real (if hidden) victory of science over misunderstanding.
Agree totally– but now conservatives have pushed farther down to “well okfine Global Warming exists and AGW exists but those are meaningless because model tonality and uncertainty“– so where does the drilling stop? Is there a bedrock of acceptance of science?
I was thinking about an irony of IQ heritability the other day: If we managed to magically give everyone the perfect environment to maximize their IQ, the variation in intelligence caused by variation in DNA would be 100% in that population.
That led me to wish for non-relative measures of the impact of environment and genetics on intelligence in these discussions at all times. A statement like “genetic variation is responsible for 50% of the variation in intelligence” is a common statement which is supposed to say something about the relationship between genetics and intelligence, but it’s actually a statement about the relationship between genetics and inequality. With perfect equality, the impact of genetics will go up to 100%; as inequality grows, the impact of genetics will approach 0%.
IQ points seem like the best measure we’ve got, though even they are, in typical practise, measured relatively. But let’s go with them: We know that being poor and thinking about expensive car repairs can temporarily lower your IQ by 10 points or so. We know that being adopted from a low-SES family into a high-SES family can raise your IQ by more than 10 points. I’d be curious to know what impact the provision of, say, disease-free running water has on average IQ scores; how much has chlorine raised average general intelligence? And, on the genetic side, what is the maximum IQ point impact of a single genetic variation? Of the top 10 or top 100 of them put together?
I had a prof years ago who used to explain this beautifully in a lecture called “Hitler Clones vs. the United Federation of Planets”.
It never occurs to most people that the effect size of different inputs varies from population to population. To most people you come across saying something like “In this group, height has a hereditary coefficient of .8, but in this group, it’s down at .4” sounds like absolute lunacy. But it’s easy to see that in a society of Hitler Clones who are genetically identical, any difference in ability must be the result of environmental factors, whereas in a post scarcity society with perfect teaching techniques where everyone is able to reach their full potential, any difference in ability must be genetic (Or at least innate).
So inequality is half of the equation and diversity is the other. As environmental inequality drops, genetic factors become more prominent. As genetic variation drops, environmental factors become more prominent.
The answer to all your questions in the final paragraph are “It varies depending on what population you’re looking at, who you include, and when you test.”
Or not; see the fish link above!
Heh. Nice.
More prominent in relative terms, but not (necessarily) any larger in absolute terms. A tiny effect which explains 100% of existing variation is still a tiny effect. That’s the part around the communication of these ideas that bugs me. Why use variable hereditary coefficients if absolute numbers are available and more meaningful?
(There’s a similar problem with the communication around genetic relatedness that bugs me, too. I remember wondering in high school how I could be 95% related to a chimp but only 50% related to my siblings…)
I was using the unspoken caveat, “All else being equal,” which usually covers things, but the fish link that youzicha referred back to makes a great case for even tiny, random differences leading to large effect sizes – so all else can’t be equal for practical values of “equal”, which is fascinating.
Up next: double-blinded studies on the effects of getting into art school on Hitler clones.
I don’t have full access to this recent study, but if I’m squinting at the provided figures correctly, and plugging them into this formula correctly, all 50 or so IQ-related genes (and 300-ish SNPs) that they’ve found together explain about 6 IQ points in the population of ~78,000 people studied.
Presumably, they’d continue to explain 6 (fixed, 1930s) IQ points whether environmental variation was eliminated or whether we started handing out lead-laced lollipops to random kids.
I’m happy to be corrected on that.
I thought about what I hate about pandering so much…its so disrespectful. Automatically assuming you have to soft peddle the science and the math…I’m an educationist. Everyone can learn. But the polarization is so intense right now that no one will accept learning from the other team’s experts…and you wind up with this ferocious counting coup on the other team’s science or philosophy or history or standard-bearers. I think within group experts have to create better delivery systems to educate members of their own tribe. I think its their responsibility.
That’s what I hope to discover with the Cooperation Competition Paradigm I’m working on…there aren’t superior and inferior traits…
Is that like “the Humongous”?
I’m just really glad that the piece admits that IQ is real, meaningful, and mostly hereditary. This was the main flashpoint of the original debate twenty-five years ago, it’s more important than the stuff on the achievement gap
Hmmm, from a personal perspective, where everything wrong with the world is being blamed on my alleged white male racism, I’m intensely interested in knowing whether the achievement gap really is the result of white people behaving badly or whether the left has been grotesquely slandering the proverbial stale pale male.
Personal motivations aside, it would seem like a pretty good thing for society if we can move the contentious question of what causes the achievement gap into the realm of settled science rather than group on group recrimination.
And a big part of why IQ has faced such resistance in the first place is because of the achievement gap, so it’s actually pretty important that we figure that question out.
I agree that logically it should be important to talk about the achievement gap is because it prevents people from believing in IQ (and I think that was the whole reason Murray even mentioned it in Bell Curve in the first place).
But pragmatically, the opposite seems true – most people are willing to believe in IQ despite the achievement gap (making up whatever theories are necessary to justify it to themselves, like stereotype threat on IQ tests or whatever), but any talk about race makes them really angry and gets them to execute collective punishment on anyone who talks about IQ or genetics. So strategically I think the best plan is to make sure the ideas are out there so that people who care about logical consistency can find them, but be very quiet about them so that it doesn’t cause everyone else to get the torches and pitchforks and burn down various genetic laboratories that are just trying to cure cancer or something.
As for the white male racism, I admit it’s really annoying, but I think it’s important enough to deploy good genetic engineering before something kills us that I’m willing to temporarily sacrifice the cause of making annoying people shut up.
Let me try to steelman denialists:
They believe some true beliefs are too dangerous to be widely adopted, because we live in a fallen world where it’s easy for consequences of these beliefs to run away from you and cause untold damage (since “inhuman social agents” e.g. corps/gvts/etc are not aligned).
—
I really think people give too much weight to IQ, probably because they got overexcited about factor analysis? Factor analysis is a lot weaker than it seems. Also, why do dimension reduction into R^1? Why not R^10? The entire approach is extremely weird and confusing.
Every time people jump from “IQ predicts” to “IQ causes”. Can’t do that. Or at the very least, if you want to do that, you really need a much more airtight case than what I have seen.
I think the two best arguments against the Murray argument are:
1) The possibility that there are genetic racial IQ differences (and even enduring environmental differences) is a basilisk – an idea so dangerous that even being aware of it can cause harm.
Therefore, while it may be OK for domain scientists to be aware of group g differences, and while it may be in the mainstream to believe that those differences probably have at least a partial genetic component, (a) the discussion should be restricted to scientists who are working in the field and (b) as long as we don’t have conclusive evidence for genetically based intragroup differences, we shouldn’t publicly hypothesize that there might be some.
(Not many people make this argument out loud, but I have some sympathy for it. I’d never voluntarily bring up intra-group g differences with my kids, for example – the knowledge can only do harm.)
2) That Murray tends to defend guys like Rushton as reasonable scientists. (I don’t know if Rushton is or not, although he still seems to get a fair number of citations).
I like the idea of a basilisk…but its impractical.
US is already in an arms race with China on AI and cognitive genomics– the Chinese are far less queasy about liberal basilisk concerns.
I really recommend Dr. Haiers book– its short, comprehensive and generally excellent. Dr. Zimmer recommended it too.
OTOH these discussions are compounded by people like Harris and the whole aich-bee-dee community (including Sailer, Khan, Derbyshire, Murray) into some sort of gotcha war where they are counting coup on the liberals over IQ heredity while blinded by multiple motes in their own eyes (climate science, creationism, and the eroding fitness of conservative ideology).
Re: “basilisk,” you don’t have to be so dramatic.
We have lots of examples in history of ideas being vastly misunderstood and used to justify bad things by people who were some combination of unscrupulous and stupid. People react to ideas in relatively predictable ways. Some ideas lie in spots in the “idea-space” where people are prone to misinterpret them in dangerous ways. None of this is new — our society evolved anti-bodies to stay away from certain lines of thought for this reason.
Human minds are complicated software. It’s possible that you don’t want to run certain types of programs on human minds.
I always wondered why people chafe under this, presumably culture war reasons?
I think folks who get fixated on winning the culture war by any means necessary are dangerous lunatics. I worry they may end the world one day.
Isn’t the problem that the GOP has already lost the culture war, or at least they perceive that they have lost?
Are there any examples of reasonable and effective uses of basilisks? I guess by definition it is possible there are many we are unaware of, but I am skeptical of this being a viable strategy.
It might be good if say we didn’t have knowledge of nuclear weapons, except that the Axis or Soviets would have continued developing them.
Classified data and covert intelligence…for example, US has more installations in Africa than there are countries because of the incoming billion man youth bulge.
Certainly dont talk about it openly.
US also keeps knowledge about what KSA is up to because that might induce anti-muslim riots here.
Bintchaos:
None of those people defends creation science. Razib Khan and Sam Harris are, in fact, vocal atheists, with no particular love for religious conservatives. So at least one of those motes belongs to some subset of people on the Right (and a smaller subset on the Left), but not to any of the people you’re talking about there.
“Those people” dont try to educate their base on creationism (in spite of being atheists) or climate science, or on the declining fitness parity of conservative ideology.
so yeah, their motes.
Side note, when people talk about ideas as Basilisks, it always makes me think of the fictional SCP Foundation’s memetic/anti-memetics like this short story:
‘Ideas don’t die.’
http://www.scp-wiki.net/introductory-antimemetics.
@Ilya
People chafe under this because it is the argument we were explicitly and repeatedly taught to reject every time History class got to the Scopes trial. The underlying topic is still evolution, even!
If you read Willaim Jennings Bryan’s closing speech for that trial, you will find that he mostly talks about how believing evolution will lead to atrocities (and 20 years later Hitler demonstrated how right he was).
Multiple times in my public school education we were talk how bad and low-status Tennessee was for taking this position. So yes, culture-war reasons.
@Jaskologist
I think your claim that belief in evolution lead to Hitler is dubious, to say the least. But more importantly, it certainly didn’t lead to atrocities in Tennessee.
@Ilya – didn’t mean to be dramatic, I just think it’s a compact formulation for “idea that can be harmful to know.”
It’s probably patronizing, but IMHO, it’s probably net harmful for most people to know when a stereotype has a basis in fact, especially if they’re not good at separating averages from individuals. I don’t particularly want a hiring manager at a small company to know if redheads are on average not as smart as blonds, and I certainly wouldn’t put it on a middle school curriculum.
On the other hand, I do think it’s helpful to know (a) if you’re involved in research or policy where the issue is relevant or (b) you’re assuming that disparate outcomes are very likely the result of discrimination or unfairly biased procedures.
Who the hell do you think is the base of Sailer/Khan, let alone Harris?
Also, what’s this talk about “fitness of conservative ideology” and on what basis is it put on the same level of settledness than creationism or climate science?
bintchaos:
No, you’re just wrong about the facts here.
Sam Harris comment on creationism
You keep making bold claims of fact that are wrong, and are easily checked. This was thirty seconds of Google searching for me. You’re quickly moving into the same territory as internet political memes forwarded by family members of Facebook, in terms of trustworthiness.
The fact that there are basilisks is itself a basilisk. As I usually put it:
“Some statements are both true and dangerous, and this is one such statement.”
@Anarchy: As Russians would put it: “Manuscripts don’t burn.”
—
@J Mann: I just think the term “basilisk” has a bad brand at this point. But yes, I agree with you. I don’t see any particular reason why human minds can’t be easily screwed up by knowing certain types of things that happen to be true.
Sorry bud, the foundation does not have an antimemetics division.
1. The quality of the factor analysis is irrelevant to any practical question. If you want to make a new test, based on better factor analysis, you are free to do so. Most people are interested in the question of what they can do with existing tests; how those tests were created is not relevant. FWIW, a lot of psychologists think that you should subdivide IQ into math, verbal, and the not practically useful 3d spacial. Which is why most tests don’t give a single number.
2. Most claims people make about IQ are predictive, not causal. The main causal question is whether educational interventions that raise test scores are actually useful.
I am super confused by your comment. I wasn’t talking about how good factor analysis is or isn’t, but about factor analysis itself as a method here.
—
I don’t work on psychometrics, I merely object to use of factor analysis methods for causal discovery.
—
I think the way dimension-reduction people would do this is to see what the natural dimension of the space “human brain” is (without consulting psychologists — what do they know? The brain is some crazy machine evolution cobbled together, why would it decompose into human concepts like “verbal” and “math”?)
The vast majority of discussion about IQ, including here, is about a single number.
—
People make causal claims about IQ constantly, often of the form of “what would happen if [someone]’s IQ were raised or lowered X points.”
I have zero problems with using IQ as an outcome or as a predictor.
If people make unwarranted causal claims, point out those specific claims. I rarely see claims are not charitably interpreted as predictive claims.
If people make unwarranted reductions from M,V to IQ, point out those specific errors. But don’t complain that people don’t use instruments that don’t exist.
@Douglass Knight: I don’t think we disagree?
—
But let’s revisit this conversation later when inevitably some silly IQ argument happens somewhere.
—
One important thing I believe strongly and want to emphasize is this. If we want to learn about X, and don’t have the right tool yet, it’s better to do nothing than mislead people with the wrong tool. The burden of doing the right thing is on the tool-user, not the tool-maker.
It depends how we’re reading “denialists” but I would argue the real steelman is that lengthy Sam[]zdat reveiw of “Seeing Like A State”
One of the things that endlessly frustrates me about this debate, here and elsewhere, is the idea that the only possible response to a book like the Bell Curve, or to intelligence research in general, is either
A)Utter suppression of all such research, or
B)Continuing all such research and assuming that any problems are utterly minimal and will solve themselves.
Surely, surely there must be some middle ground? I can’t help but think that if intelligence researchers understood the arguments against High Modernism a little better it might, perhaps, help them tailor their research in such a way that it would not be misused as it has been in the past, watch out for past mistakes, or even suggest new avenues of research to undertake.
I honestly don’t see any calls to prevent research into IQ in general.
I see lots of objections to assuming that “IQ=outcome=IQ” and that IQ research means we know racism doesn’t effect outcomes.
“They believe some true beliefs are too dangerous to be widely adopted, because we live in a fallen world where it’s easy for consequences of these beliefs to run away from you and cause untold damage…”
That’s roughly the point John McWhorter makes toward the end of this talk:
https://bloggingheads.tv/videos/46391
John Horgan has made similar arguments, though about the threat to free will by neuroscience.
I have yet to see an instance of where giving in to SJWism actually helps in any way.
I’m a white male myself, and my main concern about the racism isn’t so much that it’s annoying (though it is). My concern is what sort of things some white males might do when sufficiently pissed off, and implicitly informed that racial conflicts are now an acceptable M.O.
Those sorts of things aren’t exactly good for the sorts of civilization needed for the development of genetic engineering tech, either.
Yeah, attacking people for a shared identity is a great way to strengthen that identity, especially among men. Best way to create more white nationalists is to constantly go on about how bad white people, especially white men, are. (The wives and girlfriends will tend to go along with their menfolk.)
Vox Day often says the alt-right is inevitable, and I am concerned he may be right.
Believing your government should be the special protectorate of its citizens interests as opposed to a globalist cooperative entity is certainly a defensible position. Racially based nationalism, though when articulated carefully can be non-destructive and non-racist, would I think be neither of those things in actual practice.
The problem is that to some white males, government now looks like the special protectorate of the interests of everyone else.
uh huh
the only place that “black” is an identity is America, and to an extent other western countries
why? Because “black” people were chained, then segregated, and generally beaten upon and hung from trees.
“white” isn’t much of an identity right now. And obviously snide jokes aren’t equivalent to chains around your arms and a noose around your neck. But it can feel that way sometimes, and in addition to pissing me off personally, on behalf of myself and others, it’s also a really fucking stupid tactic. I honestly feel that a lot of progressivism is merely action taken without thought to the consequence, saved by the fact that they don’t have enough power to make what they want happen. But that’s another story.
Yeah, I think racial identity politics is at least an order of magnitude more dangerous than knowledge about heritability of IQs or other muggle-realist ideas. But racial identity politics is extremely popular on the left, for everyone but whites. This is pretty obviously not something that can work out forever, and in fact, it seems like the rise of Trump is partly about the rise of white ethnic identity politics. I think we will regret opening that can of worms.
I don’t think that’s true at all. There’s no especial enthusiasm for East Asian identity politics, Native American identity politics, Indian identity politics, or Pacific Islander identity politics.
There’s plenty of Pacific Islander racial politics in Hawaii, which is the only state in the US where Pacific Islanders are a demographically significant minority. Native American identity politics were popular a couple decades ago but seem to have burned themselves out.
I’d agree with you on Indian and East Asian, though — specific issues come up occasionally, but there isn’t anything significant on the national level that can be described as a movement.
Thinking through Brad’s point here. A thought, which might be a paranoid one but let’s see where it leads – all these dynamics that are popular in leftism currently seem to be about using a narrative of power/oppression to rationalize redistribution of power and resources.
White men have tended to have the largest amount of power and resources in aggregate, moreso than even more successful groups (like east Asian immigrant descendants) due to their greater numbers. As such, any group that could be depicted as being oppressed by them has taken the opportunity to tap into their resources. We get the big ones of men oppressing women, cis-gendered oppressing queergendered, and whites oppressing blacks. Leaving straight white men situated like an O- blood donor, who can give to all but receive from none.
Still more subjectively – It also seems to be a matter of white culture to be forbearing towards those lesser than you, to give to those that need help, and to believe others when they say they’ve been wronged. Basically the foundations for a high-trust society, being taken advantage of by subcultural forces that realized that they could manipulate those tendencies for gain.
Native identity politics is big in Canada, at least on campus and in the media.
I’m guessing that Native Americans have been washed out by other identity concerns in the U.S. They likely will in Canada as well, as the place becomes more and more multicultural.
Many naive Native activists dream of a grand coalition of the fringes, where everybody joins together to fight the white man, and so are in favour of more immigration. But it’s more likely their special claim on white people’s notice will be diluted, and they’ll end up as “just another minority.”
I recommend trying to found a South Asian Students’ Association at your university, and then trying to found a White Students’ Association at your university. Report back on which one gets acceptance and which one triggers a month of campus-shutting-down protests. That’s the difference.
Okay, so, historically, into living memory, blacks and gay people have been subject to unequal laws, to say nothing of historical time.
One thing that drives me up the wall is that,
in the US at least, obviously white people opened up the “racial identity” can of worms, centuries ago. Different races were given different (lack of) protection under the law. This in turn led to quite a lot of literature and thought about “white identity politics” in the 18th and 19th century, and eventually led to, you know, the civil war.
Look, different races think of themselves AS different races at least partially because legal structures dividing us into different races were invented by our governments and then continued into living memory.
I could tear up progressivism, and its terrible approach to the proverbial privileged white man as much as the next guy, but it is incredibly intellectually dishonest to pretend that “white ethnic identity politics” were somehow invented in the last couple of years solely as a reaction to some kind of incomprehensible left-wing thing that just appeared for no reason.
At least in tech, Asians present the same problem as Jews, only writ larger and more visible. They’re the elephant in the room when diversity statistics come up (though some white male is often rude enough to call attention to it) Mostly they’re implicitly treated as white for statistical purposes, but not reviled the same way whites are. Some Asians are concerned that “diversity” measures might harm them, but if they bring it up they’re “shushed” without rancor.
I have two explanations for this, one reasonable and one tinfoil-hat. The reasonable one is that the Asians know they’re vulnerable as an over-represented group, the actual racist whites don’t like them, and the rest of the non-SJW whites are afraid they’ll jump the wrong way if stirred up. And their success presents a problem to the SJWS.
The tinfoil-hat one is that the Chinese government is sponsoring the SJW movement the same as the Soviets sponsored the peace movement.
@Nornagest
No, but I can imagine it happening. There’s a lot of simmering resentment in the Chinese community about affirmative action, and how the net effect is that it’s incredibly difficult for deserving Asian students to get into top schools, relevant to protected races. Educational achievement is a core value for this community, and there’s a clear causal link in denying them so many opportunities. The character of this group isn’t such that there would be violence, but I can see it coming to a lot of cultural grief.
It would be more accurate to say that white ethnic identity politics are reentering the mainstream as a reaction to some kind of incomprehensible etc. etc.
When I was growing up (in a blue state, but a red part of it), there was a cross-tribal consensus that MLK Jr’s “not by the color of the skin, but by the content of their character” was what we were all aiming for, i.e. that policy ought to be ultimately if not proximately colorblind, and racial identity politics, while perhaps understandable, were ultimately counterproductive. There was plenty of racial tension (this was the era of Rodney King, after all) and there was a lot of disagreement about the extent to which that mission statement had been realized and the roadmap we should follow to realize it more fully. But an overwhelming majority of people would have signed on to the goal itself; the only holdouts in Red or Blue tribes (minority opinion was more complicated) would have been a few old bearded dudes innawoods on the one hand, and a few young bearded dudes on college campuses on the other. Both those groups have existed with roughly their present ideology since the Civil Rights era (as I’ve said before, the racial rhetoric in e.g. Days of Rage is virtually identical to modern rhetoric modulo some vocabulary), but they were pretty thoroughly marginalized.
Sometime in the late 2000s to early 2010s, that consensus started breaking down within Blue Tribe. It took a while for a reaction to appear, because the stigma was and is still very strong. But now we’re seeing it.
@albatross11
You aren’t saying the same thing in these two quotes.
@Brad
“I suggest talking to some.”
What do you think I’m doing lol
Anyways, ideological leftists aren’t really who I’m concerned about. Those I talk to tend to be pretty sensible about this sort of thing, and also tend to reject ideas like ‘color-blind racism’ and so on, even if we tend to disagree about some of our theories and priorities.
I’m concerned with people who use the narrative of leftism for the gain of their ingroup.
…”there’s no such thing as white culture…”
There’s no such thing as ‘Brad.’ You’re actually just a collection of molecules that you’ve arbitrarily decided to identify as a unitive entity.
No sense going into the details every time you introduce yourself though.
Even most SJWs still have a colourblind society as their ostensible goal. After all, racial and sexual distinctions are the villain in their story. However, the status of that particular goal seems to be an awful lot like goal of a stateless society under Communism: people have given up on it happening anytime soon, or, pragmatically, ever.
Forge the sky, I apologize for the edit. It was in the first couple of minutes, I thought what I wrote came off as too snarky and I got rid of it.
For everyone else, s/he is responding to something that was there, albeit briefly, not crazy.
Brad and Nornagest:
Fair enough, let me try to phase this better:
a. White identity politics was a thing for many years, especially in the South. Ethnic identity politics was also a thing in the North, though more narrow–Irish or Italian or whatever.
White identity politics led us to have some really awful policies. So they became radioactive, and that was a good thing.
At the same time, narrower big-city ethnic identity politics became less of a thing, I think mainly because the ethnic groups tended to intermarry and fade into nonexistence (who cares today if Joe O’Hara marries Mary Giovanni?).
b. But there are a lot of racial/ethnic identity politics on the left, where they seem to be quite popular and well-supported, at least when it comes down to black and hispanic identity politics. There’s a whole intellectual structure of arguments for why these are good things, and why viewing morality and policy through a “is it good for our race” lens is good and right. There’s a vast structure of political and social and moral arguments that seem to me to put race at the center of the moral universe.
At the same time, we’ve seen the visible rise of nonwhite elites. That’s a huge win, since it represents talented people who formerly would have been excluded from the elite and now are welcomed. And we’ve also seen a lot of poor whites do relatively badly, and often seen the message from media sources “yeah, shut up about your suffering, you’re playing the game on the easiest setting.”
c. Over time, I think that has created a space for white identity politics to come back, and I think we’re seeing that. I think this is an overwhelmingly bad thing, and I wish I saw how to push back on it. One thing that I don’t think is going to work to push back on it (and shouldn’t logically work) is the argument that racial identity politics by whites is evil and awful and Hitleresque, but racial identity politics by other groups like blacks or hispanics or East Asians or South Asians is laudable.
Where you go wrong, factually, is in paragraph b. There aren’t ” a lot of racial/ethnic identity politics on the left”.
The politics of and regarding African-Americans is sui generis. Hispanic isn’t a race, is barely an ethnicity, and there’s a lot less intra-group solidarity than you seem to think. As seen by rest of the coalition the various Hispanic groups are viewed similarly to how the old coalitions viewed Irish and Italians. I expect things to end roughly the same way for them.
From media sources, or from blogs, tumblrs, and twitter posts that some of you guys inexplicably endlessly seek out?
That’s not happening. We have first generation immigrants acting like first generation immigrants and we have the African-American issues that seemingly will always be with us. There’s no broad leftist conspiracy to advance all the races except the white race which is to be suppressed.
The attitude of college administrators to “La Raza” is the same as it would be to a white group calling itself “the race”?
Brad:
How would we decide which of us is right about the factual claim that there are a lot of racial identity politics on the left? What kind of evidence could we use to decide who’s right?
This NYT Op Ed piece covers a lot of my feelings about the issue, and at least seems to suggest that I’m not the only one to worry about it. That op-ed led to this set of pieces reacting to it.
I Googled around for a few minutes, but couldn’t find an obvious link or article that would make a strong case in either direction.
Racial identity politics means, more-or-less, appealing to blacks by promising to further black interests, hispanics by promising to further hispanic interests, etc. I think this is much more common on the left than on the right. If that’s true, I think we should see:
a. Democrats making way more direct appeals to blacks, hispanics, Asians, etc., based on their interests as a racial group, than Republicans do.
b. Groups with an explicit racial/ethnic identity being considered important supporters of Democrats much more often than of Republicans.
c. Ideologues and academics on the left producing justifications for racial/ethnic identity politics much more often than ideologues and academics on the right.
Does that seem reasonable? What other signs would we look for to see who’s right?
Brad:
As an aside, I agree with you about the cohesiveness of Hispanics as a political group. Mexicans and Puerto Ricans and Cubans (the three biggest groups) come from three quite different countries, have different interests and histories and problems, and there’s not a whole lot keeping them together politically.
And in general, it looks to me like Hispanics fade into general Americans in a generation or two–the kids grow up here and speak English perfectly, intermarry with random Americans, and think of themselves as Americans with some family back in Mexico.
@Brad re: edit
Thanks, no problem.
@et al
Regarding the prevalence of identity politics in the Left, I can’t speak with great authority but get the sense that, though Brad has a point (leftists aren’t generally pushing them all the time) they are nonetheless very sympathetic to marginalized groups expressing them even with great stridency, and very opposed to powerful groups expressing them at all – though the latter phenomenon is the natural result of the former.
Also, though it is important to remember that white identity was once a powerful and often destructive force, it is also important to place it in proper context. It has very much been the norm for groups of people to identify as separate and somehow superior throughout history, and for that to be a very bad thing for weaker outgroups in the surrounds. Just because white people gave that a scientific gloss a century or two ago doesn’t make it fundamentally different….it was just the explanation that was in vogue after the ‘maybe x people don’t have souls like we do’ sort of explanation became less defensible.
This is important because it suggests different ways to deal with the issue than an explanation that regards white identity as a unique proclivity that needs to be wiped out.
Some people think the only way to to mix populations together till they homogenize. Maybe, but we shouldn’t underestimate the incredible privation the human race would suffer by losing all unique cultures. Another solution would be segregation of different identities, but it’s not clear this is possible without oppression resulting. A third possibility is training people to accept diversity around them in non-destructive ways, which is the current ideal of (much of) the left, but it’s not clear how possible this ultimately is either.
A fourth possibility is genetic engineering of our personalities to MAKE it possible I suppose, but this is ethically and technically daunting.
Certainly the situation of African Americans (and in particular descendants of slaves) in the US is sui generis. But the identitarians do not actually treat it that way. Blacks are oppressed (whether or not descendants of slaves), Hispanics are oppressed, Muslims are oppressed, Native Americans are oppressed; these are all People of Color, and they have identities which matter.
@Forge the Sky
You might be interested in Paul Gottfried’s “Multiculturalism and the Politics of Guilt: Towards a Secular Theocracy”. Chapter 2 draws a line from Protestantism to modern identity politics guilt-tripping, noting, e.g., that Sweden’s multicultural policy efforts have not made as much headway in the (few) Catholic regions.
@Brad
While East Asian and South Asian identity politics is not much of a thing in North America, there is of course identity politics in East and South Asia – it’s just that it tends to be on the right-wing side of things (eg Hindu nationalism in India – Modi has been responsible for at least one pogrom).
Meanwhile, in North America, while East Asians tend not to be heavily into identity politics, some are; they and the South Asians who are seem, in my experience, to go less for individual identity politics movements than for casting themselves as being part of a broader umbrella of POC.
And as has been pointed out, Aboriginal identity politics is a pretty big deal in Canada (focusing on the many awful ways they have been and are being screwed over – the treatment of Aboriginal people is basically Canada’s great crime) – I thought it was in the US too.
But I would also argue that, around the 80s and 90s, white people and even everyone else started to let it die down. And now the flames are being fanned again.
It’s especially annoying because my generation didn’t do any of this. I don’t treat people of different races differently and I try not to. I just want everyone to agree on that. And to that end, people who do treat people differently will receive my disapproval, and I will try to cancel them out. I know that’s a lot of people, but all the same when people openly and directly set out to subvert this as a norm it chaps my hide. And it’s not good for the society.
I grew up in that generation, too, and things seemed fine to me, too. But talking to blacks and other minorities, it turns out that a lot of bad shit still happened, it just stayed silent because it wasn’t okay to talk about it. So now they’re trying a different tack: Make noise about every possible and potential racial injustice they become aware of.
A similar thing has happened with complaints about police violence. Has some of it become excessive? Sure. Have some fine, upstanding police officers been lumped in with the bad ones? Yes. Would it be better if we went back to the Always Trust the Men in Blue era? Ehn… I dunno about that.
I spend a lot of time talking with people on the left. It’s not, in general, about white people behaving badly – though that does come up now and again – but white people don’t have to behave badly in order to a) benefit from the current system and b) contribute to the harms caused to non-whites by the current system. If almost everybody – both whites and non-whites – have an unconscious bias in favour of white/male/tall/attractive, the person benefiting from that doesn’t have to do anything wrong in order to get a prestigious, well-paying job that probably should’ve gone to a more qualified non-white/female/short/ugly person.
How did the system – and our unconscious biases – get that way? It might not have anything to do with white males behaving badly now – though that does happen now and again – but it definitely has something to do with white males behaving badly in the past. Primitive accumulation and all that.
There’s also an argument that the achievement gap is being reinforced – made worse, even – by the educational frenzy of upper-middle class parents with their competitive kindergartens and million-dollar school fundraising efforts and massive tuition increases and all that. They won’t be able to completely pull the drawbridge up behind themselves, but they’re certainly trying. “We’re only trying to help our own children… what could possibly be wrong with that?”
FWIW, I’m a white male, and I’ve definitely benefited throughout my career from implicit biases in my favour. It’s not that I’ve sucked at my jobs, but I’ve been given opportunities to prove myself where other people would’ve had to prove themselves before being given the opportunity. If there’s anything which has held me – and a lot of resentful white men I know – back, it has been social anxiety, which, thankfully, is eminently treatable. Self-treatable, even.
The underlying moral question, for me: If you’re not doing anything wrong, but something wrong is being done on your behalf, and you know about it, what are you morally obligated to do? What if it’s even being done for you by the people it’s harming?
Yup, this is one thing I learned about the US: even a first generation immigrant from Eastern Europe like myself, who had nothing whatsoever to do with dysfunctional history of the US, can still end up embedded into a complicated social context in such a way that unfairness happens.
None of my family was in this country before 1865 (1897 is the earliest I can find). None of my ancestors who lived in this country lived in the South. Whatever was done to black people in America, I didn’t do it and furthermore they didn’t do it. And I’d reject ancestral guilt in any case. I didn’t do it, and putting that burden on me because I share a skin color (roughly) with those who did is out and out racism.
Have I benefited from implicit biases in my favor? I don’t know, obviously. Nor do I know if I’ve been harmed from implicit biases against me. Implicit bias research has had its share of replication issues. I’m certainly not going to accept as a given that I’ve gotten some undeserved benefit (and no undeserved detriment) as a result of my appearance, and that therefore I’m obligated to self-abase in favor of those who presumably got the opposite..
This argument is premised on the assumption that that you’ve gotten opportunities others wouldn’t have……and they didn’t. the first part of this statement is unquestionably true, the second is extremely suspect. Life is not fair, everyone gets chances they don’t deserve at some point and everyone eventually misses out on something they did deserve. The left wing argument implicitly assumes that the balance sheet is so massively tilted that every white person, especially every white male, no matter his circumstances, is coming out ahead.
Now, maybe that’s the case, maybe it isn’t, but the left makes almost zero effort to actually demonstrate this. In my experience, they consider even asking the question deeply suspect. Given that for decades now the left has been winning political arguments and enacting policies they claim will address these policies, I am left with one of two conclusions. (A) They’re right about the balance sheet, in which case their decades of policy have achieved very little and they have thus disqualified themselves from future policy making by gross failure. (B) They’re wrong about the balance sheet in which case they have solutions for a non-existent problems that just happen to give them money, political power, and prestige. Either way, I don’t feel inclined to listen to their “solutions.”
Vox did update their point on Flynn. Originally, they wrote:
https://web.archive.org/web/20170518144940/https://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/5/18/15655638/charles-murray-race-iq-sam-harris-science-free-speech
But over the next few days, Vox substituted the following:
I thought Harris challenged Murray on the Flynn effect – I guess it’s up to the readers whether they’re convinced by Murray’s answer, but I wouldn’t call it “handwaving,” I would call it a disagreement.
(My understanding is that Murray thinks that the Flynn effect doesn’t appear to be in the same areas of g where researchers have found intra-group differences and therefore is worthy of note but not particularly likely to cast light on the problem. The Vox authors aren’t clear why they think the Flynn effect is relevant to the question, which makes the disagreement hard to score.)
Thanks – I looked for that but somehow missed it. I’ve updated the post.
Re: the Montana special election. I had responded to Jadagul here.
Mostly the really important point to get out is that the Dem House nominee in 2016 got 40%. So looking at improvement in House election results, this is only a growth of 4%. Not very good when the prediction is “Democrats need a 4-6% swing to take the House in 2018.”
More broadly, it goes to show that there are different data sets you can choose from. 538 chooses to look at change relative to Presidential performance, instead of relative to House performance. Largely because the House election data is very messy. But that’s still a choice, and the human level choices impact even what people consider “purely statistical analysis.”
Isn’t a growth of 4% pretty good when swing states are typically won by 1-2% margins?
Are we talking Presidential or House here? Because the House is much more biased against Democrats (partially due to gerrymandering, but also due to geographic concentration of Democrats) than the Electoral College is. Which is why 538 says Democrats need 4-6 points of swing away from the 2016 House results.
It’s also less good given factors that won’t apply in the midterms: national focus on this race meant there should have been fundraising parity, whereas not every swing race in 2018 will get a national donor base involved in it. Plus the bodyslamming thing.
Did the bodyslam thing end up hurting? There was some speculation that it might be neutral or even positive.
2/3 of the vote was already in by that time, so analysis is further complicated.
And from what I understand the early vote was expected to be different from the same day vote (based on prior elections and demographics) so you can’t even just compare the two and see what the impact was.
But I think it probably is possible to tease out an effect assuming there was some polling on the race going into the election.
i bet it didn’t end up hurting
which is depressing
but there it is
4% would have delivered HRC the election in these battleground states.
NOTE: non-Nate Silver data so i cant be steel-manned
But we would like to win the House in 2018.
Could happen…
its early times and Montana isnt exactly a bellwether– I think some recent “jungle primary” elections…Kansas, Georigia, California have shown an up to 8% flip in republican districts.
Watch Georgia 6th for the Ossoff/Handel election later this month.
There’s the danger of attaching too much importance to these numbers. This is a specific House race involving specific voters, in a special election, between two specific candidates. The voters cast their votes based on those facts, not based on national trends.
Trying to use this race to guess how the House of Representatives is going to change in a year and a half seems pointless. If the Democrats had run an amazing candidate who clicked with his district’s voters, he’d have won. If what’s-his-name had clocked a mother of three and member of the PTA instead of a British journalist, he’d have lost.
I feel like every time these conversations start, we enter “but the Democrats start with 246 electoral votes” territory. That was never true. They start with zero, just like the Republicans.
A change from 40% to 44% of the vote for the Democrats in Montana just tells you that the Democrat lost (again). It doesn’t tell you how Pennsylvania is going to vote in 2018.
The approach of intellectual humility is totally true in this case. I wrote the post to point out the desperate overconfidence of the Vox piece, that was ignoring a lot of damning data, just to reassure its readers the next morning in the wake of a symbolic defeat.
Given what we know, there is a decent chance Democrats might take the House in 2018 (which is absolutely needed because the Senate is out of reach due to which seats are up, to get real congressional investigations going and stop the pipeline of toxic legislation.) But it didn’t really get any more likely with a 7 point loss in Montana, and there’s enough reasons to be nervous that we shouldn’t be cheering ourselves up over this loss.
My sides when a meta-analysis aggregates a bunch of small nulls and its only mention of small-study effects or publication bias is
(There is always publication bias, and publication bias checks are low powered, so if your aggregate shows publication bias, all subtypes are biased.)
Regarding urban charter schools, the most obvious issue with the claim are selection effects (more motivated students/students of more motivated parents go to charter schools, and charter schools can more easily exclude less motivated/more disruptive students). CREDO, who Kingsland is citing, claims to control for this using protocol they call the Virtual Control Record.
Freddie DeBoer questioned the effectiveness of the control here and linked to a blog discussing another possible issue, survivorship bias (where CREDO is excluding bad charters that close) here.
There is a natural experiment in Boston where charter school applications regularly outstrip supply, and students are awarded slots in a random lottery. Researchers examined longitudinal, individual student level data to compare lottery winners (who attended charters) with lottery losers (who attended public schools) and found [relatively] huge effects.
Brookings has a very nice writeup.
Edit:
Boston seems nonrepresentative of the national charter school experience, however.
In which he finds the largest part of his answer, and glibly slides right past it. The Washington Post article he links shows time to complete Environmental Impact Statement for large highway projects going from 2 years to 8 years since the 1970s. Before then, it was 0 years, because no such statement was required. And the statement itself is only the smallest part; because of various environmental rights of action, as soon as you announce a project, every environmental and NIMBY group in the area sues, and you’re held up as you deal with each of those suits.
My personal favorite: The new Bay Bridge, which they spent 11 years doing the paperwork on before spending 14 years actually building the thing.
After the original bridge fell down in an earthquake.
/My personal solution: Every EIR should, in the alternatives section, have a section called: “Well, if we don’t do this, they all move to Vegas and run the A/C 24/7 because it’s 112 degrees while living in their 3000 sq. ft. mansions and driving their SUV’s to work”.
I prefer the southeast high speed rail corridor. Established during the first Bush administration, it has not yet finished its environmental impact studies. And the project consists mostly of upgrades to existing right of way.
(1) Not clear that environmental paperwork fully explains what is going wrong. If that were the limiting factor, we’d expect building to take a long time to get started, but to go fast once it’s begun. (2) But certainly environmental paperwork slows things down. Then the question is, is the problem too much paperwork, or is the US as bad at completing paperwork as it is at construction? (3) You point to a reason why the latter might be the case: the US administers via the courts when it should be administering via the executive. I’m 50% on this, if only because America’s litigiousness can be used to explain just about anything. What percentage of construction costs go to law firms?
This wouldn’t fully account for the expense, because chilling effects. If you drag your feet or overbuild on a project because you’re afraid of getting sued, you end up spending more money even if no one actually sues you.
Pretty handwavey. The first half of the article, explaining why infrastructure costs aren’t due to various things, is good, although I didn’t find the bit on environmental protections satisfying (“it’s hard to believe that countries such as France would be so willing to pave over their natural beauty and slaughter endangered species”… well, things that are hard to believe happen all the time, and the US has some of the strictest environmental laws in the world). It goes downhill after that. The kind of general mismanagement he describes isn’t an explanation, it’s a placeholder for a missing one.
The difference is that in France they have well trained bureaucrats who say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ and can be asked about things ahead of times whereas in the US we save money on bureaucrats by just letting everybody sue every development project on environmental grounds and battle it out in the courts. That reduced the sticker price of environmental protection when the relevant law was being passed.
We have bureaucrats. But ours can only say “no” and “approved”. So they’re just another hurdle; you get an “approved” from the bureaucrats and you still have to deal with all the other potential vetoers.
The sensible argument here isn’t that *any* environmental protections mess up infrastructure, merely that *our specific* environmental protections mess up infrastructure, via allowing NIMBY-motivated lawsuits to delay infrastructure projects for decades.
That’s reasonable and probably true, but it’s not in the article.
I’d like to see more comparisons between building on land that has already been zoned for a purpose versus building on bridges and stuff, and I’d like to see public vs private comparisons. If the US really has forgotten how to build, someone smart stands to make a lot of money…
“I’m just really glad that the piece admits that IQ is real, meaningful, and mostly hereditary.”
My reading of the article does not see them whole heartedly accepting this. They are first presented under a headline ‘Flawed Logic’ and then attributed as ‘Murray’s premises’
You’re really happy with this article?
Some quotes from the article:
“Intelligence is meaningful. This principle comes closest to being universally accepted by scientific psychologists. Every clinical psychology program in the country trains students in IQ testing, tens of thousands of IQ tests are given in schools every year, and papers in mainstream scientific journals routinely include information about intelligence, even when IQ is not the main object of study. On a more basic level, who doesn’t notice that some people have larger vocabularies than others, can solve harder math problems or organize more complex projects? IQ tests reliably assess these individual differences. Moreover, people who do well on one kind of ability test also tend to do well on others, a phenomenon that is referred to as g, as in general intelligence.”
“There is a vibrant ongoing debate about the biological reality of g, but intelligence tests can be meaningful and useful even if an essential inner g doesn’t exist at all. Good thinkers do well at lots of things, so a test that measures quality of thinking is a good predictor of life outcomes, including how well a person does in school, how well she performs in her job, even how long she lives.”
“Intelligence is heritable. To say that intelligence is heritable means that, in general, people who are more similar genetically are also more similar in their IQ…Like the validity of intelligence testing, the heritability of intelligence is no longer scientifically contentious.”
“Race differences in average IQ score. People who identify as black or Hispanic in the US and elsewhere on average obtain lower IQ scores than people who identify as white or Asian. That is simply a fact, and stating it plainly offers no support in itself for a biological interpretation of the difference.”
I am happy about this because in the past I’ve seen people (especially the Voxes of the time) vigorously deny all of these points. Heck, they even discuss the “social construct” thing less badly than they could have.
Aren’t those quotes just an explanation of Murray’s view. The article says:
“We, and many other scientific psychologists, believe the evidence supports a different view of intelligence, heritability, and race.”
My reading is that a page or two down in the article, they are just explaining Murray’s points, how there is some consensus on those points, but that they disagree and there is also some support for their viewpoint. They do not seem to be accepting of the statements you quoted above, just stating them as Murray’s premises.
The paragraph I wrote may sound like they are making reasonable arguments, but this article begin with “Charles Murray is once again peddling junk science… Sam Harris is the latest to fall for it”
My interpretation is that those quotes are the authors (two of whom are pretty big-name IQ scholars) giving their own opinions.
Fair enough. I’m out of my expertise here to examine more specific points. It did feel to me as though as they led with ‘junk science’ but spent most of the article describing how most of Murray’s points were the consensus. I also find it laughable that Vox can say:
“It is never a good thing to make poorly justified scientific claims”
So I guess I can be happy that the article was not worse, but it still seems far from a desirable outcome.
Far more people read the headline than the article. So the headline can be “let’s burn this hideous witch” and the body of the article can quietly point out that witchcraft doesn’t really have any power and nobody’s cow has actually been hexed.
My brain’s so big its cancer gets cancer
This weeks variation on there’s more than one country in the world, you know: why did nobody get cellphones in the forties?
In 1945 how many countries in the world were rich enough and large enough to make it a worthwhile development project? Locking out the largest single potential market probably hinders development, no?
What about bringing the device to market in one country with an eye to shaming other countries into moving on the regulation issues?
The original cellphones were expensive and unwieldy toys for rich people. I’m skeptical that 1960s technology would have improved that much, even if the spectrum had been made available.
Exactly…the broadcast technology is only half the story..
You need to look at British and German telecommunications expertise in the forties
One thing the article doesn’t make clear is that early mobile communications meant car phones.
The gear was even bigger than eighties handsets.
So it was a toy of the rich. And backing TV was not exactly an insanely stupid choice in the sixties and seventies.
It seems plausible that some portion of the size of the gear might be attributable to the amount of power required to communicate with a single central station per city.
Some other portion might be attributable to the low frequencies.
And a huge chunk would be lack of miniaturisation in the sixties and seventies..the integrated circuit had barely been. Invented
The swarm of bees outside Vox made me double-take, given that we had the exact same thing happen in my city just now. Coincidence? Probably.
Wow, I came in here planning to make a similar comment. Didn’t expect there to be any other Haligonians on SSC.
There are dozens of us! Dozens!
…or maybe it’s just us two, I’ve never bothered to find out.
I mean technically it might not even be that. I’m more of an ex-pat, really. But…ehh, close enough. And I’m hoping to move back soon.
Sadly, I think only about half of those cool-sounding titles exist in-game in Crusader Kings II. But I am likely to wind up playing a Byzantine Emperor (or possibly Empress) in the next generation of my current and final campaign. That should open up all the honorary titles that aren’t easy to see from the outside; I’ll be sure to go through the list and award as many as I can before I disband the Empire. Definitely want a Caesar and a Megaduke.
Caesar is an option: http://www.ckiiwiki.com/Honorary_titles#Byzantine_titles
I seemed to recall the Steward being called Logothete, but I was wrong. Sakellarios is still cool, though.
No luck on Megaduke, either. Though IIRC (haven’t played since pre-Horse Lords), “superduke” was the fan term for a character with two duke titles. (Also, when playing ERE, having hereditary doux is/was Doing It Wrong – strategoi(sp?) are/were far superior)
And Mystikos is much cooler as a title for the Spymaster than as a glorified secretary,
I want to say that the game recognizes “Grand Duke”, which is a fair translation for Megaduke, in at least some multi-duchy contexts, but I can’t swear to it. Will definitely appoint a few strategoi just to say that I did, but I’m not sure it’s the best strategy. Have never played as the ERE before, and will probably dismantle and disband the Empire not long after claiming it, so it probably won’t come up.
Yeah, like I said, I haven’t played in a while, and PDX keeps stirring the meta. Could be viceroyalties got hit with a nerfhammer. I liked ’em better than hereditary vassals, personally. If a viceroy was incompetent or uppity it was relatively doable to transfer control to someone better without pissing off the whole empire.
AIUI the Doing It Wrong method was to have mixed hereditary and viceroyal vassals, since they aren’t overly fond of each other – if you can do pure hereditary ERE it would probably work.
Dismantling sounds pretty entertaining, too. If you do an AAR I’d read it 🙂
Exactly. And I’ve already got a perfectly good Sicilian Norman Empire based on an elective Emperor over hereditary Dukes, so I’d rather incorporate as much of the former ERE as I safely can into that structure than try to run two separate Empires with two distinct systems of government.
Or three, because the HRE is also potentially vulnerable if I do this right. Depending on how much of the HRE and ERE I have to cut away to keep the rest stable, this is going to be one messed-up Europe by the time I’m finished.
I really want to like crusader kings. And I keep giving it chances, but every time I do, the same result ensues. I start with great enthusiasm, then almost immediately start getting annoyed about how it doesn’t really represent any of the really interesting aspects of feudalism. It does nothing with legitimacy, with the multi-hattedness nature of multiple holdings, little with dynastic relations, little with the difficulty of raising armies, the value of money, and the only real centrifugal force is rebellion. The great feudalism game has not yet been made.
Yeah, I’ve recently been reading Hume’s history of England, and also recently doing some CKII playing, and the combination of the two meant that in reading Hume I was constantly struck at how little of what he described could be modeled in CKII.
Yeah, the contrast to EUIV is pretty striking. If you read early modern european history, you can often describe what’s going on in EUIV mechanics. But there’s nothing in CKII that even tries to model the Guelph/Ghibelline conflict, the investiture controversy, the rapid waxing and waning of the power of the kings of france, the politics of crusades, or anything else.
Regarding the infrastructure article, when I read it a few weeks ago, I was struck by how he missed something so obvious: greed. Is it so hard to imagine that companies are just charging governments and municipalities a fortune for infrastructure work, not because their costs are higher, or due to inefficiencies, or the headaches of unions, but simply because they know they can get away with it due to the various special interests at play in this realm?
Or am I being too cynically naive?
Greed is a constant. Actors always charge what the market can bear. If more rents are being extracted (and it sure seems like they are), then that’s because of a change in the market, not because actors are less virtuous now than they were in the past.
The article attempts, and mostly fails, to find out what changes in the market those are.
(I’ve never studied economics, please correct me.) I don’t see where rents could come from here – there is no sign of monopoly power. You could tell a story where the government gives sweetheart deals to favored companies, but isn’t this stuff done by blind bidding anyway?
Rents can come from a lot of places, not just monopoly power. Asymmetric information, asymmetric access, barriers to entry, preexisting ownership of scarce resources, sending a guy named Guido around to break your competitors’ legs.
But the point I was trying to make above is that saying “it’s rents” doesn’t help us much. Of course it’s rents. Steel and concrete aren’t much more expensive. Land and labor are, but not in proportion. So it’s rents, but the article gives no good argument for what they are, who they’re going to, or how they work.
Those figures don’t seem to have been corrected for race.
Why would those figures need to be corrected for race? Even if race is causal, America has the racial profile it has, so dialing back mass incarceration will remain difficult as long as we have as many murderers and rapists as we have. Unless we stop jailing them, which seems unreasonable.
I believe it is the assumption that America should mirror western Europe that he is objecting to.
Not sure if by “he” you meant the author of the tweet (me), but that’s correct.
Alcohol:
What really convinces me that alcohol really works is that it has a specific effect. It decreases mortality from ischemic heart disease and increases it from all other causes. If you think that there is a confounder, you should argue that the confounder has the same risk profile.
Also, there is a mechanism: alcohol is a blood thinner.
So as for the housing thing, it’s not just a price thing. It’s a generational class thing.
Price/Income in Dallas is 4. Rent/Income is 30% and used to be 23% before we banned building on a national level in 2006. (Not joking. Sub-Great Depression per-capita for a decade).
So in Dallas, you pay a third in taxes, a quarter to rent, scrape together 80% (aka 20% down) over a decade or so (assuming you didn’t FHA a 3% down loan and pay PMI the first few years) and then go buy a nice little $200,000 house out in some suburb.
And in NYC, it’s 8. Which like yeah no, that’s 3 years of after-tax income on the down, but is still doable in the long run, especially when wages are that high. I mean, we’re paying you an extra 30 or 40 grand a year for sticking around the Metro and that number only goes up when you start talking about people like computer programmers. And I’d rather be out 40% of $90K than 30% of $50K.
The problem is that 75% of NYC is co-ops. Who want 150% down in liquidity.
So if you want to buy your million-dollar condo because you got lucky at your last company and now you have a couple hundred grand in the bank, they won’t let you in.
If you’re the wrong class, they won’t let you in.
If you don’t have a rich uncle, they won’t let you in.
If….
So there’s no hope. Just a hereditary property-owning class controlling all access to the exclusive areas forever.
And you can’t even get lucky enough to buy your way in.
Explanation + citation.
Housing starts fell off 80% between 2005 and 2008 in large part because of GSE scandals (Because 30-year mortgages are insane on their face, so you have to get government backing).
http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2011/07/yes-virginia-our-housing-stock-is-now-way-way-below-trend.html
And that’s from 2011.
Somewhat better chart that puts it in population context is here:
https://idiosyncraticwhisk.blogspot.com/2016/03/housing-part-126-homebuilding-and-rent.html
Haier:
Emphasis mine.
I think this is a pretty interesting paragraph, when contrasted with that Sam[]zdat review of “seeing like a state.”
One thing I would like to see from intelligence researchers is pretty much any understanding of or concern with the history of the last several centuries. There are reasons, real, actual, compelling reasons, that people start to squirm in their seat when they hear a scientist say “If we can change environments or genes to increase IQ in individuals, we have a moral obligation to do so because more intelligence is better than less.”
African Americans, for example, have a long history with our “moral obligation” to “change environments” for their benefit. Ask some of them how that turned out.
For the most part, the intelligence researchers I read about seem to regard a sentence like “If we can change environments or genes to increase IQ in individuals, we have a moral obligation to do so because more intelligence is better than less.” as being so obviously, self-evidently true and uncomplicated, that they can’t even fathom what the complications might be.
And if they can’t imagine or fathom the complications and ways such a program can go terribly wrong, I have no confidence in their ability to prevent it from going terribly wrong.
Unless there is a totalitarian world order, someone, somewhere will create an enhanced human–
Stephen Hawking
You can’t suppress science, and the Chinese will do it anyway.
Okay, so, the other reason I’m not confident in the ability of intelligence researchers and their devotees to respond to actual social problems their research might cause:
The fact that they read any criticism of their field as a call for utter suppression of the field.
I can’t help but notice that when our host talks about AI threat, very few, if any, of the commenters here go “Oh, so you think we should just stop all AI research everywhere?” But when I say “There are risks in intelligence research that are worth facing head-on, rather than dismissing” several people go “Oh, so you want to try to stop all intelligence research everywhere?”
Much like AI, the fact that genetic engineering and various intelligence boosting processes are likely to become more common and available over the next century is MORE reason to squarely confront and think about the dangers now, not a reason to ignore those dangers.
Because it’s been discussed, and everyone knows it’s impractical and also that he doesn’t want that (I think).
On the other hand, a lot of people DO want intelligence research suppressed and throwing up vague and dire warnings about risk is a time-honored way of suppressing something. So the priors are different.
I’m thinking maybe the riots and death threats to people who published widely-read discussions of heritability of intelligence or racial differences in IQ probably felt, to a lot of researchers, like people trying to suppress the whole area.
Citations?
There was actually a really great post here about two months ago that talks about this problem, but from the perspective of the meta-point about outsiders not recognizing that there common criticism is already being acknowledged. http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/04/07/yes-we-have-noticed-the-skulls/
So, while I can’t recall any specific treatises by muggle-realist scientists about noticing the skulls, I know plenty of other fields where people asking experts if they know about the skulls. The poor track record of outsiders knowing how well experts recognize their own skull-laden paths makes me unsure if this is a great way to criticize muggle realists.
Well, except our own host really doesn’t, as far as I can tell, seem to have noticed these particular skulls. Very few commenters here seem to have, either.
Somebody who has noticed the skulls wouldn’t throw out a sentence like “If we can change environments or genes to increase IQ in individuals, we have a moral obligation to do so because more intelligence is better than less.” because that’s where all the skulls are. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, and we’ve traveled that particular road to hell quite a few times in the recent past.
Sure, perhaps there is some sophisticated thinking along these lines is going on in the intelligence research field. I would certainly be happy if you would point me towards it!
Environmental interventions to raise IQ are commonplace and ongoing, and seem like a uniformly positive story. That’s adding supplements to food to get rid of deficiency diseases that lower IQ, widespread vaccination, public sanitation, and public assistance programs to make sure pregnant women and small children get enough to eat. Add in environmental regulations to decrease the number of poisons in the environment, banning lead paint and leaded gasoline, education that’s both free and mandatory, etc. Where is the nightmare scenario here, again?
The nasty bit of history here w.r.t. genes is eugenics. And there were programs to sterilize people thought inferior, which were genuinely awful. (They also wouldn’t have worked to raise average IQ even given centuries to work with, given what they were doing.) So, let’s not give the state the power to forcibly sterilize people, even though we recognize that a lot of stuff is heritable.
There were also the Nazis, who murdered a lot of people they considered inferior. If your claim is that to know the heritability of intelligence or to desire to increase it is to suddenly transform into Hitler, I think you need to provide a little more evidence.
…I have a serious question, and I don’t really know how to phrase it so it doesn’t sound indignant or sarcastic or rhetorical, but here goes:
Why would you think that was my claim?
P.S. My actual claim is that there is a huge excluded middle between “Intelligence research will inevitably be used positively and help everybody!” and “Intelligence research automagically turns you into Hitler.”
That reveiw of “Seeing like a state” goes into that middle quite a bit, much more eloquently than I could.
Sorry, I guess I misread your intent. In fact, I’m still not too clear on what you’re trying to say.
Clearly, if you make any statement of goals without qualifying it, you might be ignoring the dangers that exist in going too far toward achieving your goals. If you say “If we can change environments or genes to increase IQ in individuals, we have a moral obligation to do so because more intelligence is better than less.”, you can assume that implies forcible eugenics or making genetic supermen and raising them in a creche or some other weird awful thing. But more likely, the author was thinking in terms of the kind of interventions we’ve done successfully in the past, like getting everyone their shots and making sure pregnant women and small children aren’t malnourished.
Now, my impression is that you believe that intelligence research and public knowledge of it are likely to lead to terrible things happening. Can you explain why? I know there were eugenics programs in many countries, and they were often quite nasty. (Though also generally quite limited in scope.) Is that what you’re worried will be forthcoming if intelligence research continues and is more widely known? Or is there some other downside you’re worried about?
And yet Bahnik & Vranka do not cite you. In my culture this is considered a “dick move”.
The standard is to only cite works whose results you directly use (although this gets really hazy when you want to refer to another study into something vaguely-related-seeming).
I don’t see it that way – if I become interested in depression after hearing a TV program about it, do I have to cite that program in every article I publish about depression later?
The first question that occurs to me on the cellular phone thing is “what about everywhere else?” Among countries without our FCC, it looks like the first cellular systems only preceded us by four years at most (Japan in 1979, then multiple Scandinavian countries in 1981, then the first US system in 1983) with most following afterward.
My impression is that most countries had more in the way of state-run phone and broadcast services rather than the regulated near-monopoly of US midcentury phone service and regulated oligopoly of broadcast. But the fact that cellular seems to have started to hit steam-engine time in the 1980s everywhere at least suggests that specific regulatory decisions in the US may not have been the primary factor preventing its development earlier.
If mobile telephony had been visibly cheaper and higher-bandwidth elsewhere, that seems likely to have produced additional pressure (particularly from wealthy or corporate users on those mobile phone waiting lists) to reallocate spectrum away from TV broadcasters (as it eventually did, albeit much later).
Do more highly educated people have more brain cells or greater brain activity? Since education is correlated with IQ, to people with higher IQs have more brain cells or greater brain activity?
read the book 😉
https://www.amazon.com/Neuroscience-Intelligence-Cambridge-Fundamentals-Psychology/dp/110746143X
Can you give me a three sentence summary?
I’ll try–
but its a really good book —
Dr Haier’s words:
(my words)
3.
We are right on the cusp of amazing discoveries that can benefit all of mankind.
In the context of scientific research, not philosophical treatments of dualism, that statement is meaningless, I believe.
@HeelBearCub
Not necessarily. It’s possible that people might display different levels of “intelligence” in e.g. different social contexts.
@rlms:
And?
How is that not still biological?
About jail population : there is no mystery. The jail population per capita at any given time is proportional to :
Number of criminals (per capita) x Average sentence length.
For instance, for murder, the average sentence length seems to be ~24 years in the US (source) and ~10 years in France (source, Tableau 5). There are a lot of important details ; for instance, these are the sentences, not the effective length in prison (which is closer to 6 years in France). These statistics are pretty crude, and I’ve not vetted them, but the gap is impressive enough.
Is there any evidence that longer prison sentences result in more safety for the average citizen?
My understanding is that the key point is the age when the convict is released. But some people are truly hopeless and keep committing violent crime long after their 20s.
Once you correct sentence length for time served, the difference between the US and Europe is less dramatic (I think it’s 10 vs 5-7 in Europe). Also worth noting: our clearance rate for murder is lower.
But anyway, the point of the tweet was to convey in somewhat crude terms that if you want the US to have an incarceration rate comparable to Western Europe, you’d have to enact policies a lot more unpopular and potentially dangerous than not jailing drug addicts or dealers. That you might have to lessen the sentences of murderers and rapists strengthens this point.
The Gharqad tree sounds like an inverted Baldur’s mistletoe.
“Those people” dont try to educate their base on creationism (in spite of being atheists) or climate science, or on the declining fitness parity of conservative ideology.
less than 5% of my readers are creationists when i last asked them this (N=500). though i did talk a little bit about creationism before 2010…but it’s kind of boring. as for climate science, i’m not a climate scientist. i don’t see what i’m supposed to say that you couldn’t get from reading *the new york times* or whatever. nor do i talk about partisan politics much because i don’t have much to say on that issue that adds any value (clearly since like most i didn’t not anticipate and underestimated trump victory likelihoods).
nor frankly talk much about IQ since i’m not a psychometrician. there is a reason i addressed specifically the *genetics* aspect of that VOX piece, because i can speak as a geneticist who knows a lot about that topic.
i’m used to being lied about on the internet and in the media and expect it. a little disappointed that the same would happen on SSC.
anyone can actually read my blog to get a sense of what i do talk about.
also, my atheism is different from sam harris’. i am vocal about it i suppose as i state it matter of factly. but i don’t agree on a lot of points re: religion in comparison to sam (e.g., why it is ubiquitous, how dangerous it is, etc.).
For anyone else who was confused by this, it’s a reply to this comment upthread.
what does fitness parity of conservative ideology mean?
From previous frustrating conversations with bintchaos, I think it means that conservative ideas are going to be less appealing to future demographics, because of increasing educational attainment, growing minority populations, and something something Trump.
Flaws in this theory are left as an exercise to the reader.
john derbyshire wrote a book titled *we are doomed* which is very pessimistic about conservatism. i am not so pessimistic about conservatism because i don’t think these categories will have much truck as we enter the post-liberal democratic era in this century.
@Nornagast
You forgot that most important part! jobs, jobs, jobs!
jobs of the future– related to other posts here like the AI apocalypse.
Are you going to debate that Trump is NOT extremely bad branding for the GOP going forward?
@razib
Ah yes…I used to read you at Unz.
John Derbyshire…didnt he also write Ice People/Sun People?
I think a lot of the protesting students just really hate Trump.
Murray (even though an anti-trumper) is a reachable proxy that they can deny a platform to. In denying a platform to Murray, they are denying a platform to conservatism and the Head Republican (Trump).
Murray is just a dreadful choice as a spokesperson exactly because he’s an old guy with lots of bad press– isnt there anyone better to carry the conservative standard into ideological battle?
also, the second author of the VOX piece is a friend (we had dinner yesterday actually). i was offended in part because VOX editors/writers are promoting them as *experts* on genetics. they are behavior geneticists and psychologists. they didn’t have experience on race and genetics, though they did on IQ.
Did you talk about the article with them? My guess is that if you asked they would probably acknowledge that the article wasn’t 100% truthful.
Atmospheric CO2 levels started increasing at an accelerated rate about the same time the obesity epidemic took off. Given the linked research on carbonated beverages and ghrelin, can I now blame global warming for my extra pounds?
See my discussion of this possibility in the second half of this article.
Deadly fire, “It is no coincidence that the 98% is the same figure that is returned by the infamous Kim Jong-un of North Korea who claims mass popularity while reputedly enslaving the general population and starving the majority of his people to death.” Because nothing is ever a coincidence.
Source for the poverty graphic: The World Bank’s new Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals, which has lots of other cool graphics (I like the one showing the change in productivity of the world’s fisheries).
If nootropics work on you it’s most likely that you are sleep and choline deprived. Have an omlette and a nap.
Holy cow, Ms. Tolkien competes in sighted fencing competitions. Modified fencing for the blind is a thing, so I assumed at first she was taking part in that, but no. That is crazy impressive.
Wow….its incredible– I’m blown away– does the article name her weapon?
epèe, foil or sabre?
nm I have to read it! tyvm for report!
foil…just wow.
Oh, for thirty seconds in an elevator with Elon Musk!
(In case the drive to find lost cities in difficult environments is strongly heritable, I am about 90% sure I know where another one is, in considerable danger of being looted. The hard part would be getting the money to locate it safely and responsibly; going there to assess its condition in person would be comparatively easy. Alas, finding lost cities doesn’t seem like the kind of thing the Musk Foundation supports. Maybe it just doesn’t come up often enough to be a cause.)
If I understand the genetics paper correctly, it is claiming that Ashkenazi diseases have zero net selection. But since we know that they are diseases, we know that they are under strong negative selection. So for the net selection to be zero, there must be some unaccounted for positive effect.
But of course, we knew that already without any sequencing. You just can’t get diseases from a founder effect 1000 years ago. If Tay-Sachs carriers had no benefit, then the observed frequency must reflect every Ashkenazi being a carrier in 1600. (Also, there are two different Ashkenazi versions of Tay-Sachs!) I haven’t done the calculation for other diseases.
I also thought that the substance of the Vox article was quite good, though I disagreed with it in parts, but I took issue with it on some different grounds:
1) What bothered me was less the content of the article itself and more the way that its headline and stylistic choices and the fact that the Vox editors refused to publish an evidence-based critique by another expert all served to create the impression that the point of view in the article is the consensus of experts, and those who disagree with it are basically crackpot pseudo-scientists. It’s like what Scott wrote about in “the Cowpox of Doubt”: I worry that the fact that liberals are more pro-science in some areas like climate change and evolution (ironically enough here) leads some of them to create a memeplex where their tribe is pro-science and anyone who disagrees with them is the epistemic equivalent of an anti-vaxxer or creationist. (See e.g. the Dylan Matthews tweet cited in one of the responses.) Like, you know how there are polls that show large numbers of Americans/Republicans holding some scientifically unsubstantiated view like AGW does not exist? Well, according to the WaPo’s summary of the 2016 GSS only 18% of Democrats and 26% of Republicans (!) believe that African-Americans are less intelligent than whites on average. The gap in mean IQ scores is uncontroversial; what experts like James Flynn disagree with Murray Jensen et al about is the roots of the gap. But apparently less than 20% of Democrats even realize that such a gap exists.
2) While the article itself actually basically agrees with 80% of what it describes as Murray’s premises, I’m not sure that many people on the left cited it for that reason, or even really read and internalized it,as opposed to the “racist junk pseudo-science” headline. I’d like to get some more evidence about this, but when I searched Twitter dot com with relevant keywords I only saw defenders of Harris and Murray for whatever reason. (I don’t have an @, so I doubt that’s the problem.) One data point is that Freddie deBoer wrote an essay with the same basic IQ-realism but not muggle-realism argument, but claims to have gotten a lot of heat (he cites for example the blog Lawyers, Guns and Money) for it, whereas he saw the Vox article getting a lot of praise. (Note that Scott Lemieux, in my view one of the sharpest and most underrated writers on the left, described the takeaway from the Vox piece as being “Sam Harris is a yutz [about muggle realism.]”
While I would advise taking any claims by deBoer about how unjustly persecuted he is on the internet with half the salt in the Pacific Ocean or so, it seems to me that the difference between the deBoer piece and the Vox article in style is:
Deboer says that while, yes, he disagrees with hereditarians, the important thing is IQ realism.
Vox says that hereditarians are peddling junk pseudo-science, although yes we will grudgingly admit that they’re not 100% wrong about all the claims they make about IQ. Also, have we mentioned that they’re dangerous pseudo-scientists?
What a surprise that deBoer’s piece was (at least by his own account) trashed and Vox’s was praised by leftists.
Look, I may be wrong about this, and if shown evidence to the contrary I’ll happily change my mind, but I just suspect that like 90% of the Vox dot com readers who saw/skimmed/read/shared the article did so to reach the conclusion “Charles Murray is wrong about [you know what].” As opposed to “yeah I disagree with Murray about hypothesized genetic differences, but that article really convinced me that IQ matters, is heritable and differs on average across ethnic groups.”
Random note: Kevin Drum and Matt Yglesias have expressed support for IQ realism in the past.
I’m sort of bothered by the practice of citing Twitter activity like it was news.
Like — imagine that bozo you knew in high school. Kind of a loudmouth, usually wrong, and when someone pointed out he was wrong he’d get louder to compensate. Everyone knows someone like that, right? I’ll call him Chad.
Now imagine you open the newspaper and it says “CHAD IS ANGRY ABOUT (STUPID THING)”.
This is not news. Chad is one person out of three hundred million, and he’s always angry about Stupid Thing, and everyone sane has already made up their mind to ignore him.
But sometimes my news feed says something like: LEFT WING TWITTER CELEBRATES SHOOTING OF REP SCALISE or: TWITTER GOES CRAZY ABOUT RUMORS ABOUT BEYONCE. And I just — I just think we should stop paying attention to Chad.
(Scott’s post is not as bad, because he’s at least saying “this is evidence that some people think this way” which it at least sort of is.)
Why do high schools start earlier than elementary schools? My impression is that they have to start at different times to share buses and drivers. But if they have to start at 7:30, 8:00, 8:30, why not start elementary school first, rather than high school? Some people say sports. But my impression is that prep schools, which care about sports more than public schools, tend to start later. The linked article implies that private schools have the same schedule as public schools, but I don’t think that’s true.
They don’t want elementary schoolers waiting for the bus in the dark. They couldn’t care less about high schoolers.
Thanks, that’s a pretty plausible reason. I’m skeptical that it’s that pat, though.
“Rudyard Kipling, H.G. Wells, Arthur Conan Doyle, P.G. Wodehouse, G.K. Chesterton, and A. A. Milne all played on the same amateur cricket team.”
Chesterton, with his detective Father Brown, comes in last of those six in the Created an Immortal Character or Story metric.
“Did you know: the ancient Egyptian language of hieroglyphs and Pharaohs survived into modern times as the Coptic language and is still the liturgical language of Coptic churches today.”
That’s a big part of how Champollion deciphered hieroglyphics in the 19th Century. He had the priest of the Coptic Church in Paris teach him Coptic.
Just a word of warning, guys…
Are you saying you’re a vampire?
begin_snark
True enough – but consider how low the incarceration rate would be if America only punished,
murderers and rapists, and solely with executions.
end_snark
>Like a food blog, except it’s RPG rations for dwarves, elves, orcs, et cetera.
Conceptually similar: The manga Dungeon Meshi, featuring mouthwatering depictions of food made of monsters and plants that you find in a D&D style dungeon.