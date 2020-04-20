The Amish Health Care System

I.
Amish people spend only a fifth as much as you do on health care, and their health is fine. What can we learn from them?
A reminder: the Amish are a German religious sect who immigrated to colonial America. Most of them live apart from ordinary Americans (who they call “the English”) in rural communities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. They’re famous for their low-tech way of life, generally avoiding anything invented after the 1700s. But this isn’t absolute; they are willing to accept technology they see as a net positive. Modern medicine is in this category. When the Amish get seriously ill, they will go to modern doctors and accept modern treatments.
The Muslims claim Mohammed was the last of the prophets, and that after his death God stopped advising earthly religions. But sometimes modern faiths will make a decision so inspired that it could only have come from divine revelation. This is how I feel about the Amish belief that health insurance companies are evil, and that good Christians must have no traffic with them.
And Deists believe that God is like a watchmaker, an artisan who built the world but does not act upon it. But by some miracle, the US government played along and granted the Amish exemptions from all the usual health care laws. They don’t have to pay Medicare taxes or social security. They aren’t included in the Obamacare mandate. They can share health care costs the way they want, ignoring any regulations to the contrary. They are genuinely on their own.
They’ve ended up with a simple system based on church aid. Everyone pays tithes to their congregation (though they don’t call it that). The churches meet in houses and have volunteer leaders, so expenses minimal. Most of the money goes to “alms” which the bishop distributes to members in need. This replaces the social safety net, including health insurance. Most Amish go their entire life without needing anything else.
About a third of Amish are part of a more formal insurance-like institution called Amish Hospital Aid. Individuals and families pay a fixed fee to the organization, which is not-for-profit and run by an unpaid board of all-male elders. If they need hospital care, AHA will pay for it. How does this interact with the church-based system? Rohrer and Dundes, my source for most of this post, say that it’s mostly better-off Amish who use AHA. Their wealth is tied up in their farmland, so it’s not like they can use it to pay hospital bills. But they would feel guilty asking their church to give them alms meant for the poor. AHA helps protect their dignity and keep church funds for those who need them most.
How well does this system work?
The Amish outperform the English on every measured health outcome. 65% of Amish rate their health as excellent or very good, compared to 58% of English. Diabetes rates are 2% vs. 8%, heart attack rates are 1% vs. 6%, high blood pressure is 11% vs. 31%. Amish people go to the hospital about a quarter as often as English people, and this difference is consistent across various categories of illness (the big exception is pregnancy-related issues – most Amish women have five to ten children). This is noticeable enough that lots of health magazines have articles on The Health Secrets of the Amish and Amish Secrets That Will Add Years To Your Life. As far as I can tell, most of the secret is spending your whole life outside doing strenuous agricultural labor, plus being at a tech level two centuries too early for fast food.
But Amish people also die earlier. Lots of old studies say the opposite – for example, this one finds Amish people live longer than matched Framingham Heart Study participants. But things have changed since Framingham. The Amish have had a life expectancy in the low 70s since colonial times, when the rest of us were dying at 40 or 50. Since then, Amish life expectancy has stayed the same, and English life expectancy has improved to the high 70s. The most recent Amish estimates I have still say low seventies, so I think we are beating them now.
If they’re healthier, why is their life expectancy lower? Possibly they are less interested in prolonging life than we are. R&D write:
Amish people are more willing to stop interventions earlier and resist invasive therapies than the general population because, while they long for healing, they also have a profound respect for God’s will. This means taking modest steps toward healing sick bodies, giving preference to natural remedies, setting common-sense limits, and believing that in the end their bodies are in God’s hands.
The Amish health care system has an easier job than ours does. It has to take care of people who are generally healthy and less interested in extreme end-of-life care. It also supports a younger population – because Amish families have five to ten children, the demographics are weighted to younger people. All of these make its job a little bit simpler, and we should keep that in mind for the following sections.
How much do the Amish pay for health care? This is easy to answer for Amish Hospital Aid, much harder for the church system.
Amish Hospital Aid charges $125 monthly per individual or $250 monthly per family (remember, Amish families can easily be ten people). Average US health insurance costs $411 monthly per individual (Obamacare policies) or $558 monthly per individual (employer sponsored plan; employers pay most of this). I’m not going to bother comparing family plans because the definition of “family” matters a lot here. On the surface, it looks like the English spend about 4x as much as the Amish do.
But US plans include many more services than AHA, which covers catastrophic hospital admissions only. The government bans most Americans from buying plans like this; they believe it’s not enough to count as real coverage. The cheapest legal US health plan varies by age and location, but when I take my real age and pretend that I live near Amish country, the government offers me a $219/month policy on Obamacare. This is only a little higher than what the Amish get, and probably includes more services. So here it seems like the Amish don’t have much of an efficiency advantage. They just make a different tradeoff. It’s probably the right tradeoff for them, given their healthier lifestyle.
But remember, only a third of Amish use AHA. The rest use a church-based system? How does that come out?
It’s hard to tell. Nobody agrees on how much Amish tithe their churches, maybe because different Amish churches have different practices. R&D suggest families tithe 10% of income, this article on church-based insurances says a flat $100/month fee, and this “Ask The Amish” column says that churches have twice-yearly occasions where they ask for donations in secret and nobody is obligated to give any particular amount (“often husbands and wives won’t even know how much the other is giving.”) So it’s a mess, and even knowing the exact per-Amish donation wouldn’t help, because church alms cover not just health insurance but the entire social safety net; the amount that goes to health care probably varies by congregation and circumstance.
A few people try to estimate Amish health spending directly. This ABC story says $5 million total for all 30,000 Amish in Lancaster County, but they give no source, and it’s absurdly low. This QZ story quotes Amish health elder Marvin Wengerd as saying $20 – $30 million total for Lancaster County, which would suggest health spending of between $600-$1000 per person. This sounds potentially in keeping with some of the other estimates. A $100 per month tithe would be $1200 per year – if half of that goes to non-health social services, that implies $600 for health. The average Amish family earns about $50K (the same as the average English family, somehow!) so a 10% tithe would be $5000 per year, but since the average Amish family size is seven children, that comes out to about $600 per person again. So several estimates seem to agree on between $600 and $1000 per person.
One possible issue with this number: does Wengerd know how much Amish spend out of pocket? Or does his number just represent the amount that the official communal Amish health system spends? I’m not sure, but taking his words literally it’s total Amish spending, so I am going to assume it’s the intended meaning. And since the Amish rarely see doctors for minor things, probably their communal spending is a big chunk of their total.
[Update: an SSC reader is able to contact his brother, a Mennonite deacon, for better numbers. He says that their church spends an average of $2000 per person (including out of pocket).]
How does this compare to the US as a whole? The National Center For Health Statistics says that the average American spends $11,000 on health care. This suggests that the average American spends between five and ten times more on health care than the average Amish person.
How do the Amish keep costs so low? R&D (plus a few other sources) identify some key strategies.
First, the Amish community bargains collectively with providers to keep prices low. This isn’t unusual – your insurance company does the same – but it nets them better prices than you would get if you tried to pay out of pocket at your local hospital. This article gives some examples of Amish getting sticker prices discounted from between 50% to 66% with this tactic alone; Medicare gets about the same.
Second, the Amish are honorable customers. This separates them from insurance companies, who are constantly trying to scam providers however they can. Much of the increase in health care costs is “administrative expenses”, and much of these administrative expenses is hiring an army of lawyers, clerks, and billing professionals to thwart insurance companies’ attempts to cheat their way out of paying. If you are an honorable Amish person and the hospital knows you will pay your bill on time with zero fuss, they can waive all this.
But can this really be the reason Amish healthcare is cheaper? When insurance companies negotiate with providers, patients are on the side of the insurances; when insurance companies get good deals (eg a deal of zero dollars because the insurance has scammed the hospital), the patient’s care is cheaper, and the insurance company can pass some of those savings down as lower prices. If occasionally scamming providers meant insurance companies had to pay more money total, then they would stop doing it. My impression is that the real losers here are uninsured patients; absent any pressure to do otherwise, hospitals will charge them the sticker price, which includes the dealing-with-insurance-scams fee. The Amish successfully pressure them to waive that fee, which gets them better prices than the average uninsured patient, but still doesn’t land them ahead of insured people.
Third, Amish don’t go to the doctor for little things. They either use folk medicine or chiropractors. Some of the folk medicine probably works. The chiropractors probably don’t, but they play a helpful role reassuring people and giving them the appropriate obvious advice while telling the really serious cases to seek outside care. With this help, Amish people mostly avoid primary care doctors. Holmes County health statistics find that only 16% of Amish have seen a doctor in the past year, compared to 54% of English.
Fourth, the Amish never sue doctors. Doctors around Amish country know this, and give them the medically indicated level of care instead of practicing “defensive medicine”. If Amish people ask their doctors to be financially considerate – for example, let them leave the hospital a little early – their doctors will usually say yes, whereas your doctor would say no because you could sue them if anything went wrong. In some cases, Amish elders formally promise that no member of their congregation will ever launch a malpractice lawsuit.
Fifth, the Amish don’t make a profit. Church aid is dispensed by ministers and bishops. Even Amish Hospital Aid is run by a volunteer board. None of these people draw a salary or take a cut. I don’t want to overemphasize this one – people constantly obsess over insurance company profits and attribute all health care pathologies to them, whereas in fact they’re a low single-digit percent of costs (did you know Kaiser Permanente is a nonprofit? Hard to tell, isn’t it?) But every little bit adds up, and this is one bit.
Sixth, the Amish don’t have administrative expenses. Since the minister knows and trusts everyone in his congregation, the “approval process” is just telling your minister what the problem is, and the minister agreeing that’s a problem and giving you money to solve it. This sidesteps a lot of horrible algorithms and review boards and appeal boards and lawyers. I don’t want to overemphasize this one either – insurance companies are legally required to keep administrative expenses low, and most of them succeed. But again, it all adds up.
Seventh, the Amish feel pressure to avoid taking risks with their health. If you live in a tiny community with the people who are your health insurance support system, you’re going to feel awkward smoking or drinking too much. Realistically this probably blends into a general insistence on godly living, but the health insurance aspect doesn’t hurt. And I’m talking like this is just informal pressure, but occasionally it can get very real. R&D discuss the case of some Amish teens who get injured riding a snowmobile – forbidden technology. Their church decided this was not the sort of problem that godly people would have gotten themselves into, and refused to help – their families were on the hook for the whole bill.
Eighth, for the same reason, Amish try not to overspend on health care. I realize this sounds insulting – other Americans aren’t trying? I think this is harsh but true. Lots of Americans get an insurance plan from their employer, and then consume health services in a price-insensitive way, knowing very well that their insurance will pay for it. Sometimes they will briefly be limited by deductibles or out-of-pocket charges, but after these are used up, they’ll go crazy. You wouldn’t believe how many patients I see who say things like “I’ve covered my deductible for the year, so you might as well give me the most expensive thing you’ve got”, or “I’m actually feeling fine, but let’s have another appointment next week because I like talking to you and my out-of-pocket charges are low.”
But it’s not just avoiding the obvious failure modes. Careful price-shopping can look very different from regular medical consumption. Several of the articles I read talked about Amish families traveling from Pennsylvania to Tijuana for medical treatment. One writer describes Tijuana clinics sending salespeople up to Amish Country to advertise their latest prices and services. For people who rarely leave their hometown and avoid modern technology, a train trip to Mexico must be a scary experience. But prices in Mexico are cheap enough to make it worthwhile.
Meanwhile, back in the modern world, I’ve written before about how a pharma company took clonidine, a workhorse older drug that costs $4.84 a month, transformed it into Lucemyra, a basically identical drug that costs $1,974.78 a month, then created a rebate plan so that patients wouldn’t have to pay any extra out-of-pocket. Then they told patients to ask their doctors for Lucemyra because it was newer and cooler. Patients sometimes went along with this, being indifferent between spending $4 of someone else’s money or $2000 of someone else’s money. Everything in the US health system is like this, and the Amish avoid all of it. They have a normal free market in medical care where people pay for a product with their own money (or their community’s money) and have incentives to check how much it costs before they buy it. I do want to over-emphasize this one, and honestly I am surprised Amish health care costs are only ten times cheaper than ours are.
I don’t know how important each of these factors is, or how they compare to more structural factors like younger populations, healthier lifestyles, and less end-of-life care. But taken together, they make it possible for the Amish to get health care without undue financial burden or government support.
II.
Why look into the Amish health system?
I’m fascinated by how many of today’s biggest economic problems just mysteriously failed to exist in the past. Our grandparents easily paid for college with summer jobs, raised three or four kids on a single income, and bought houses in their 20s or 30s and never worried about rent or eviction again. And yes, they got medical care without health insurance, and avoided the kind of medical bankruptcies we see too frequently today. How did this work so well? Are there ways to make it work today? The Amish are an extreme example of people who try to make traditional systems work in the modern world, which makes them a natural laboratory for this kind of question.
The Amish system seems to work well for the Amish. It’s hard to say this with confidence because of all the uncertainties. The Amish skew much younger than the “English”, and live much healthier lifestyles. Although a few vague estimates suggest health care spending far below the English average, they could be missing lots of under-the-table transactions. And again, I don’t want to ignore the fact that the Amish do live a little bit shorter lives. You could tell a story where all of these add up to explain 100% of the difference, and the Amish aren’t any more efficient in their spending at all. I don’t think this is right. I think the apparent 5x advantage, or something like it, is real. But right now this is just a guess, not a hard number.
What if it is? It’s hard to figure out exactly what it would take to apply the same principles to English society. Only about a quarter of Americans attend church regularly, so church-based aid is out. In theory, health insurance companies ought to fill the same niche, with maybe a 10% cost increase for profits and overhead. Instead we have a 1000% cost increase. Why?
Above, I said that the most important factor is that the Amish comparison shop. Everyone needs to use other people’s money to afford expensive procedures. But for the Amish, those other people are their fellow church members and they feel an obligation to spend it wisely. For the English, the “other people” are faceless insurance companies, and we treat people who don’t extract as much money as possible from them as insufficiently savvy. But there’s no easy way to solve this in an atomized system. If you don’t have a set of thirty close friends you can turn to for financial help, then the only institutions with enough coordination power to make risk pooling work are companies and the government. And they have no way of keeping you honest except the with byzantine rules about “prior authorizations” and “preferred alternatives” we’ve become all too familiar with.
(and as bad as these are, there’s something to be said for a faceless but impartial bureaucracy, compared to having all your neighbors judging your lifestyle all the time.)
This is a neat story, but I have two concerns about it.
First, when I think in terms of individual people I know who have had trouble paying for health care, it’s hard for me to imagine the Amish system working very well for them. Many have chronic diseases. Some have mysterious pain that they couldn’t identify for years before finally getting diagnosed with something obscure. Amish Hospital Aid’s catastrophic policy would be useless for this, and I feel like your fellow church members would get tired of you pretty quickly. I’m not sure how the Amish cope with this kind of thing, and maybe their system relies on a very low rate of mental illness and chronic disease. A lot of the original “hygiene hypothesis” work was done on the Amish, their autoimmune disease rates are amazing, and when you take out the stresses of modern life maybe a lot of the ailments the American system was set up to deal with just stop being problems. I guess my point is that the numbers seem to work out, and the Amish apparently remain alive, but when I imagine trying to apply the Amish system to real people, even assuming those real people have cooperative churches and all the other elements I’ve talked about, I can’t imagine it doing anything other than crashing and burning.
Second, I don’t think this is actually how our grandparents did things. I asked my literal grandmother, a 95 year old former nurse, how health care worked in her day. She said it just wasn’t a problem. Hospitals were supported by wealthy philanthropists and religious organizations. Poor people got treated for free. Middle class people paid as much as they could afford, which was often the whole bill, because bills were cheap. Rich people paid extra for fancy hospital suites and helped subsidize everyone else. Although most people went to church or synagogue, there wasn’t the same kind of Amish-style risk pooling.
This makes me think that the Amish method, even though it works, isn’t the method that worked for past generations. It’s an innovation intended to cover for health care prices being higher than anything that traditional societies had to deal with.
Why did health care prices start rising? I’ve wondered about this a lot before – see here, here, and here. Looking into this issue, I noticed glimpses of a different possibility. The increase started around the same time that health insurance began to spread. In one sense, this is unsurprising – of course health insurance would become a thing around the time care became unaffordable. But I’ve never seen someone really try to tease out causality here. Might the two trends have been mutually self-reinforcing? The price of care rises due to some original shock. Someone invents health insurance, which seems like a good idea. But this creates a series of perverse incentives, which other actors figure out how to exploit (eg the Lucemyra example above). Insurance-based-health-care becomes less efficient, but hospitals can’t or don’t internalize this to the insured patients – they just raise the price for everyone, insurance or no. That makes even more people need health insurance, and the cycle repeats as prices grow higher and higher and insurance becomes more and more necessary. This syncs well with some explanations I’ve heard of rising college prices, where once the government made easy loans and subsidies available to everyone, prices rose until they consumed all the resources available.
I have no idea if this is true or not. If it is, the Amish succeed partly by successfully forcing providers to internalize the costs of insurance to insurance patients. Sometimes they do this by literally asking hospitals for better prices because they are not insured (eg the “honest customer” example above). Other times they flee the country entirely to reach a medical system that doesn’t deal with insured patients (eg Tijuana). This seems to work well for them. But their reliance on church alms and Amish Hospital Aid suggests that their care is still more expensive and burdensome for them than past generations’ care was for them. They’ve just learned ways to manage the expense successfully.
According to Google, doctors in the US earn 10x the median salary – presumably because of an artificially restricted supply. I’ve always assumed similarly inflated salaries across the medical sector explain most of the excessive costs of medical care.
I also think the costs still exist in the Amish system, but are implicit rather than explicit. For instance, having the minister handle the administrative affairs looks free, but his time is still costly; and no law suits means that Amish must absorb the costs of malpractice themselves (and are possibly at greater risk). And less directly, there’s all sorts of utility points being lost across the system (lack of choices etc) which would be more formalised and counted in the standard system.
The standard system makes these costs more legible, and they fall on different parties, but many of them still exist. This is not to say that modern complex systems like healthcare are not poorly optimised for some policy outcomes.
> doctors in the US earn 10x the median salary – presumably because of an artificially restricted supply
The supply does seem to be a bit artificially restricted, but I doubt that doctors would make the median salary if the supply wasn’t restricted. To be a doctor that a patient would willingly go to, you have to have fairly advanced medical skills and be fairly intelligent. I’d think that these factors alone would push the salary up above the median, even if not to 10x.
Undoubtedly, but assuming salaries have some sort of normal distribution 10x seems absurd.
Even without credentialism, assuming a normal distribution is a big leap to take. In our current system, some people without a college degree (think programmers at Google) can make 5x the median income and that is only the rare cases who don’t go through college. I doubt that it’d be a 10x multiplier for every doctor without credentialism, but it’s also not a 10x multiplier for most doctors today. A median doctor makes 250k/year while the median working adult earns around 40k/year, working fewer hours than the average doctor. So the multiplier seems to be more like 5x, about the same as some (rare) uncredentialed engineers. It seems much more likely that salary has a very long tail.
Without doing any research whatsoever, I’d bet that engineer salary at Google is actually much less excessive relative to the local median salary than the typical doctor. And of course, there are far more doctors in America than FAANG engineers, and FAANG engineers add economic value at a much greater scale. And the San Franscio tech scene is also very much an aberration.
Lots of smart, hardworking people want to be doctors. Most of them don’t get into medical school, or can’t afford it, fail-out, can’t get a residency or rationally look at the (very arguably unnecessary) time and money commitment of two lengthy degrees and go be engineers or something. Those who make it into the profession can charge higher rates, and work to limit supply further, including by overworking residents. The result is that only a very few exceptionally amazing people get to be doctors, and I have to pay an extortionate amount to see them. I would quite happily pay a lot less to have someone merely in the top 10% prescribe me antibiotics, rather than the top 1%.
If you look at Australia, or Europe doctors there are paid well and have comfortable middle class lives, but the multiple of median income is a lot more constrained.
Of course, i’m singling out doctors here but most US medical professionals seem very well compensated.
Everyone keeps talking about administrative bloat, or tort reform, or insurance games or whatever and ignoring the elephant in the room – medical professional compensation – which absolutely dwarfs malpractice insurance costs (~3% if I remember correctly), and is really high relative both to the western world and the rest of the US economy.
@OutsideContextProblem
Quick research with data from here:
The average salary under code 29-1000 (‘Healthcare Diagnosing or Treating Practitioners,’ which is the closest-looking thing to a broad category for ‘doctors’) is $102,470.
The average salary under code 15-1200 (‘Computer Occupations’, which is the closest-looking thing to a broad category for ‘programmers’) is $93,620.
In support of your point, the 29-1000 healthcare code includes some lower-paid people who drag down the average of doctors. For instance, ‘Family Medicine Physicians’ have an average pay of $213,270, while ‘Therapists’ average $80,850 (and appear to include a lot of odd specializations like ‘Recreational Therapists’, which don’t really sound like doctors).
On the other hand, there is also a lot of salary dispersion among programmers. For instance, the category ‘Software Developers and Software Quality Assurance Analysts and Testers’ has an average pay of $111,620 – but this category appears to include both software developers (who I think make a lot of money) and QA people (who I think often make less).
Additionally, it is possible that a lot of programmers, when they get promoted and make more money, are moved into jobs that get them classified as ‘managers’ rather than as ‘programmers’, while doctors usually remain classified as ‘doctors’.
Finally, medicine is a more dualized field than programming. Implementing supply restrictions increases doctor pay for two reasons: first, as you say, it reduces supply, and so drives up prices; but secondly, it gets rid of the bottom X% of doctors (who would have been paid less) and leaves only the top X% of doctors (who would have been paid more anyway). If the ‘programmers’ salary numbers includes both competent and incompetent programmers averaged together, while medical licensing removes the incompetent doctors, then it is possible for the average doctor to be paid more than the average programmer while a competent programmer is paid as much as a competent doctor.
Salaries are a classic example of something with a power law distribution rather than a normal distribution.
With a normal distribution, being one standard deviation further from the mean gets less and less likely in a superexponential way. The average US male is 5’9″. A US male is about half as likely to be 6’0″. Being 6’3″ is about a quarter as likely as being 6’0″. Being 6’6″ is far less than a quarter as likely as being 6’3″. Being 6’9″ is far, far, far, less likely than being 6’6″.
But with a power law distribution, these large deviations aren’t anywhere near as unlikely. The average US male makes something like $30,000. Maybe half as many people make $60,000. But $120,000 is not that rare (it’s top 5%). And $240,000 is also not that rare (it’s about top 2%). And $500,000 is far more common than being 6’9″.
You get a normal distribution when the variable is the result of adding a whole bunch of completely independent factors (like height is with some genes and nutritional factors and whatever). You get a power law distribution when each further factor is more likely to go to the people that had the earlier factors (like income is – as everyone since the the book of Matthew in the Bible has noted, most factors mean that the rich get richer, since it’s much easier to make more money if you already have money to invest).
I think only the top ~3% of incomes are a power law, and that’s because they’re mostly driven by capital returns; see figure 6 of this paper.
I don’t think that this is true, or not true in a wide variety of situations. Maybe you want the best heart surgeon in all the land no matter the cost, but if we think about the folk medicine/ chiropractor function as a screening process, there’s no reason you’re first contact with the medical system for any ailment should have to be a fully credentialed doctor. I would be more than happy to solicit advice from a pharmacist or RN as a screening function, or even be treated by an RN for simple procedures and go to a doctor only if it is warranted. There’s probably an 80/20 rule that applies here with common procedures like getting stitches and antibiotics, or running annual check-up test could all easily be handled by someone with an RN’s level of training and skill.
I also have spent quite a lot of years uninsured, and know first hand what paying out of pocket for the ‘doctor patients would willingly go to’ costs, which may account for my willingness to go to someone with less credentials (sorry, I mean ‘skill and intelligence’). And by the way, the mere existence of several nested layers of regulation stopping people from going to less credentialed care providers should probably be regarded as strong evidence of people’s willingness to do so if they could.
Once upon a time, someone told me that the supply of doctors was artificially restricted by the AMA; that they exercised a level of control over how many doctors were to be admitted to medical school in any given year, and that this number was kept low in order to ensure that doctors would have no trouble finding work and good salaries upon graduation.
I have no idea if this is true or not.
Disagree. First, doctors only make about 5x median salary (I think average doctor salary is about 175K, median salary is about 35K). Second, some of this is because doctors are higher-skilled labor than average. My guess is the artificial shortage only doubles their salary – without it, average doctors would probably make about the same as average lawyers (high 5 to low 6 digits).
In any case, I don’t think this is especially relevant to high health care costs, since doctors only make up about 20% of health care expenses.
(obviously I’m biased here)
The mean is apparently $294,000, but I can’t find the median easily and I have no idea what the distribution looks like. The mean salary in 2015 was apparently $56,516. So i’ll take 5x as a good estimate.
I think getting paid the same or a bit more than the average lawyer sounds about right.
So, I agree with all your points. And I’m left with the fact that excess MD salary (on a very crude modelling assuming no further affects) seems to account for at least 10% of health care expenses. That seems enormous to me. Imagine the regained utility if every American had their (highest in the world) health care costs cut by 10%.
And, I don’t think it’s just doctor salaries but all the other healthcare professionals. Doctor salaries are just the most visible.
You’re right, apparently all the doctors I know are underpaid. Sad!
In Europe doctors make 2-3x the median salary.
Which would indeed put their salaries in line with Europe.
What about nurses, technical staff and admin staff? Are their salaries similarly 2x of what they would be without artifical barriers?
Although there’s an amount of artificial shortage here as well. The medical schools and hospitals ensure it.
The alternative is every barber and their dog performing open heart surgery.
Because of information asymmetry, you can’t have high quality health care in a completely free market.
I am sure there are other alternatives. Here in Portugal, the “Order” controls the number of medicine schools and even how many students each one has. The power of the Order could be restricted so they cannot decide such things. Also, two or three Orders could be created so there is not a single monopoly deciding everything. Also, hospitals could have the right to hire doctors from other approved countries (say, EU countries) outside of the Order.
In the Netherlands, at least, medicine in particular is doubly restricted. We’re not the United States; you can’t show up to a university with money in hand and expect to receive an education, you need to show that you have either finished a high school of the highest ‘tier’ or completed some prior higher education before university will let you in. This means every barber and their dog isn’t, in fact, already practicing law or building bridges: they simply don’t get let in.
Medicine was special, in that it was (somehow) decided that we should restrict the supply – God forbid people study medicine instead of art history. To study medicine you either needed very good grades in high school, or to apply for a spot that got filled by lottery. I don’t know why this was done, though I suspect it’s just really expensive to educate doctors when you don’t shoulder people with American amounts of debt, but it was the double restriction that I spoke of.
Of course, just a few years ago, it was decided that random chance is very unfair, and that people with high grades shouldn’t get preferential treatment. Instead, we went for the much fairer way of selecting students by manner of interview. Sure hope your parents aren’t very black, Moroccan, or anything, kid.
Fortunately, people noticed this didn’t work, so with some luck we’ll get something even worse.
You can’t show up with just money in hand and expect to receive an education in the United States either, unless you show up with so much money that it’s irrelevant which country you happen to be in because you’re part of the jet-set globalist elite (and you’re probably not studying to be anything as practical as a physician, either). Also, how confident are you that Dutch universities wouldn’t make an exception for someone who was offering ~10E6 cash, which is I understand the normal price for such things in the US.
High school diploma or the equivalent is the bare minimum for not-filthy-rich in the United States. There may be a difference in that the US at least pretends that all of its high schools are college-prep schools, we don’t have a separate track for future tradesmen.
That doesn’t follow. Markets can solve information asymmetry. See Uber and Amazon ratings or private certification like kosher food and underwriters laboratory.
Nice surgery, five stars. Like and subscribe.
What can possibly go wrong?
Because private certification worked so well in the 2007 financial crash…
If I understand correctly in the US you have to be literally retarded or a juvenile criminal in order to have a chance to fail high school.
I am not being facetious, but the mentally retarded get diplomas in California too. Really.
The second part of your sentence is what my argument is based on, yes. We do have separate tracks for future tradesmen and progwyerdocgineers, and if you went to the former track, you flat-out don’t get to study physics or computer science unless you catch up.
> What about nurses, technical staff
Most techs of some sort have 2-year education (associates degree). This is based on a quick search of radiology techs and respiratory therapists. Paramedics (who frequently go on to be ER techs) typically have roughly an associate’s degree.
Nurses are an interesting case. You can become licensed as a nurse with an associate’s degree. But every hospital around here wants people to get their bachelor’s degree in nursing. Indeed, a lot of them will help pay for it. And they facilitate getting master’s degrees in nursing as well. I suspect that there’s a ranking/compliance/something in play where hospitals are encouraged to have nurses with higher credentials.
While a two-year degree is acceptable for RTs, the AARC is pushing pretty hard for four year minimums, and a lot of people seem to think they’ll eventually get it. I don’t understand why this would be necessary; I’m going to school for five semesters and frankly everyone agrees that most of what I’ll actually learn about respiratory care will happen on the job after I certify. Inflated credentials will only drive up costs and restrict supply without significantly increasing quality of care. I just hope I can get grandfathered in.
> pushing pretty hard for four year minimums
We’re running into the same thing in EMS. Basically nobody (at least around here) can afford a decent living in EMS working a single job. Everybody I know is either working a second job or going to school. The problem is that there just isn’t a good source of money available unless you can turn yourself into a taxpayer-funded organization directly. Medicare and medicaid pay very poorly.
One suggestion has been to require a bachelor’s degree to become a paramedic. There’s value in that on some level. But at the same time, it would be done only to reduce the supply of people in the field and thus drive up costs due to artificial scarcity. Which is terrible. It’s literally adding waste to drive up costs. We’d be better off with a lottery system to get into paramedic school and then keeping the supply low.
How much of doctors’ high salaries are mandated by the student loan debt trap? One of my relatives is trying to get into medical school. The GI bill won’t cover her completely for the cheapest tier of medical school! The debt in addition to the GI bill benefits is staggering.
Doctor’s aren’t really free and independent professionals anymore, it seems: They need that income to service their debt.
Artificial supply restrictions are evil. If you’re concerned about quality, grade harshly, don’t turn people away from even entering the school! You’re not throwing out the worst candidates for doctors, you’re throwing out a random sample of everyone. (Or think of what you’re selecting for! Determination to game a rigged admissions system.)
And the doctors salary multiple isn’t anywhere near as important as the provider/everyone-else ratio. My primary care provider (orwellian bureauspeak, btw) might make a decent living, but he’s also ensconced in several layers of secretaries, administrators, and office staff who are all there to fight the insurance companies. I don’t mind paying him as much as I mind the necessity of paying them. (Though, at about ~10 minutes of distracted attention for hours of paperwork, I sort of mind that too.)
How can educating a doctor be more expensive than educating any other profession? Chemical engineers need chem-labs too. Ag-bio students are dissecting cows one building over. The equipment is all the same: Classrooms, professors, godawful textbooks, all-nighters, exams.
Are these genuine questions?
If doctors have a wage premium, and schools can be a bottleneck on becoming a doctor, schools have no reason not to capture as much of that wage premium as possible for themselves.
In theory some schools could compete by offering low-cost education, but the entire environment is built for increasing prices since lots of your customers don’t see the price. See
https://slatestarcodex.com/2015/06/06/against-tulip-subsidies/
Reason, or some other libertarian outlet, once ran a diagram that showed the growth over time of the number of healthcare practitioners; doctors, nurses, etc. vs. the number of healthcare insurance company employees.
And it was one of those graphs that makes you go “holy cow” to the point that I can still recall seeing it ten-odd years later.
I think Scott is mostly right that the pay doctors get probably isn’t a huge contributor to overall cost, and I’m inclined to agree that insurance companies are eating up the lion’s share of the resources, even if it doesn’t show up on the bottom line of the insurance companies.
Agreed.
Just because insurance companies aren’t raking in the net profits doesn’t mean that they can’t be responsible for a huge part of the cost increases.
It could just mean that a lot of those cost increases are being passed on to the employees of insurance companies rather than the shareholders.
How many middle managers making well over six figures exist at these companies? All of the money they are making is shown as an “expense” for the insurance company and therefore not reflected in profitability. But there’s still a real shift in resources going on from health care consumers to these people, who may very well be providing a negative-value product to society.
Right, I was going to make the same point after reading Scott’s “fifth” and “sixth” paragraphs about profits and admin costs.
When most people talk about “health insurance profits” they really mean something like “profits and anyone getting significant wealth from employment at a health insurance company” which would obviously include CEOs but probably includes a lot of mid-level employees as well, even if the insurer is “non-profit”.
Indeed. If you suspect that these companies are providing no real value, then the amount they are siphoning away from consumers is far closer to “their entire operating budget” than it is to “their net profit”
Insurance companies collectively pass through 90% of their revenue (insurance premiums, copays, deductibles, etc.) to providers (i.e. by paying them for health care services), so there’s no way that “insurance companies are eating up the lion’s share of the resources.”
source
Well that’s still 10%.
In terms of cost increases, what if you factor in the administrative costs spent by providers to work with insurance companies?
Sure, in a world with multiple insurance companies there will be higher administrative costs for providers (though any kind of reliable calculation would be really, really hard). And 10% is a big number but it’s not the lion’s share of the resources.
Obviously the system we have is wildly suboptimal, and the existence of 500 +/- insurance companies is an element of that system, but the idea that the US has high costs because of the bad insurance companies isn’t accurate.
Physicians have several other factors that drive up their salaries:
1. Doctors work longer. Average is something like 50 hours per week (Merritt Hawkins puts the mean at 51.4). US average is only 34.4 hours worked per week. Even when you equalize everything else, physicians work 50% more on average than the general populace. And assuming there is diminishing tradeoff between time and money, we should expect that coaxing more hours each week out of physicians is going to cost much more for each additional hour.
2. Doctors have to pay off their training. Yeah, lawyers have get through law school, but not only do physicians have to spend 25% more time after college out of the workforce, when they finally get jobs as residents they make less than entry level lawyers. Additionally physician training is pretty hellish. You give up four years of your life to go through medical school. Unless you are lucky or crush Step, you often have to relocate multiple times and may not even be able to live within 100 miles of your ideal location. All of this gets paid back with deferred compensation, and again money later is less valuable than money now.
3. Doctors have fewer years to earn their salaries. The average physician starts medical school at 24. They enter residency at 28. They finish residency at 32. If we expect them to retire at 70, that leaves them only 38 years to earn all their compensation. Say they went into business straight out of college. Well that means retiring at 70 gives 49 years to earn everything.
4. Physicians take real risks. We are seeing this now with an unfortunate number of docs not getting to see retirement due to Covid. We see it also with the stress that comes from working the ED, having to manage life and death surgery, or dealing with psychic toll of having all your patients die in Rad Onc. In other professions, these sorts of risks command premiums, like the wage difference between mall cops preventing thefts and actual cops on the beat (let alone security for actual warzones).
Some professions have any one these. Exceedingly few have all of them. And then we want our physicians to among the best and brightest so we are adding implicit multipliers on top of a high salary in whatever else they do.
My guess is the shortage has done nothing more than make a bunch of NPs wealthier. After all, you can easily earn $100,000 more per annum as a family physician by moving from a nice coastal metropolis to some rural area, yet the latter continue to have vastly more physician vacancies.
Scott has talked about how the US is unusual in requiring more schooling and training and doesn’t seem to produce doctors any better than other countries.
That doesn’t surprise people who follow signaling based theories of the American education system.
Seems like we should only be looking at full time employees, right? 34.4 hours/week is obviously including a bunch of part time labor. Maybe only full-time salaried workers. (Obvious counterpoint is that we should only be comparing wages for doctors with other full time workers, and I fully agree there).
In my experience across a couple different careers, 50 hours/week would be a light workload.
A better option would be to just look at average hourly rates. Say our average physician is making $300,000 per year and working 51 hours per week. That works out to around $112 per hour.
Average American earns $43,585 per google. That comes out to be around $24 per hour. This gives on overall figure of around 4.5.
This is, of course still an overestimate because we are not looking at health insurance which is going to easily be 10% of the average full time worker’s compensation, but I doubt it makes up even 5% of average physician’s compensation.
At the end of the day, doctors are paid well, but it should not surprise us as they have fewer years of remuneration, higher entry costs, and truly abysmal working conditions for some of those (e.g. I think the limit is still 104 hours per week in some residencies and “most” are in compliance).
> I’ve always assumed similarly inflated salaries across the medical sector explain most of the excessive costs of medical care.
One of the reasons that healthcare in Europe is more affordable than the US might be that people are paid significantly less – e.g. here in Sweden, the median wage for nurses is 25,000 SEK/month, or about $30,000/year. For a “specialistläkare” (a “specialist doctor”, like a pathologist or oncologist) it’s 63,921 SEK/month, or $76,318/year. If salaries can be many times lower than in the US it makes sense that costs can be significantly reduced as well.
Note that it’s important to add 30% to Swedish salaries right away if we’re to compare salary costs – there’s an Employer Tax of 30% that is deducted before the salary even shows up to the employee.
Eh, it’s always hard to compare. Are we allowed to add typical student loans repayments and health insurance costs to Swedish salaries because those are publicly funded?
When it comes to explaining the cost to people who use the service, no. What we need is the cost of employing someone for the employer.
That said, U.S. salaries for upper/upper-middle-class jobs are absurd compared to Sweden. It takes a lot – a lot – to earn even three times the median wage. And then you’re heavily progressively taxed on top. I’m a software guy with 20 years of experience and reasonable paid, and I don’t earn twice the median salary.
Do you have comparatively lower cost of living there as well?
You say that like it’s a bad thing.
In our current situation, medical errors kill a lot of people. This is both in very directly-attributable ways, but also in more insidious and far-reaching ways.
For instance, lots of people die from MRSA infections. An important way we fight MRSA (and other resistant bugs) is good stewardship of antibiotics. If one top-1% doctor has already done this poor a job of antibiotic stewardship, what will her nine top-10% colleagues do? Is life going to be better, or worse?
We already fuck up all the time. Why do you want to give me a bunch of colleagues who are potentially worse than I am.
Supply restriction is how you pay for working health care.
Yes, this is a good point. Even with the high standards for becoming a physician, there are still a lot of mediocre to poor practitioners out there. I think there is simply a limited supply of people who are smart AND don’t faint at the sight of blood AND want to work crazy hours AND… etc.
I find this argument unconvincing.
Most medical issues are going to be quite routine, and could be done by someone who’s in that notional 10% rather than the top 1% (this of course assumes that the system is artifically restricting the top 1% exactly right, and that they aren’t cutting out a bunch of people who are just as smart for reasons that are purely economic or egotistical.)
I don’t think I need to go see the top 1% doctor to diagnose a skin condition that can be treated with a common antifungal or whatever.
Frankly, nurses could likely do most of that basic level work at an acceptably adequate level.
I’d like see a break-out of how many jobs in health care are “O-ring jobs,” where what you need is every single person to not screw up.
Heck. If I gave you a derm textbook and an array of topical treatments, you could probably do it for yourself.
The increase in error rate will not show up in routine visits. It will show up in the visits where there is more potential for harm.
If I misdiagnose your fungal dermatitis, it’s not really a big deal. If I wrongly give you albuterol and send you to the ICU with V-Q mismatch, or I give you the wrong drugs and you’re stuck with tardive dyskinesia, or I put a Dravet patient into status epilepticus with phenytoin, it’s a big deal.
Ehh, having seen one case of Steven Johnson Syndrome due to topical antifungals I would amend that it is usually not a big deal.
The big thing physicians can do that nurses have more trouble with is know when to get worried when the unexpected happens. Most of the time the patient gets better regardless of what you do. It is the rare times when things go sideways that you want a physician who can spot the problem and take care of things before it becomes an ICU stay.
Oh you’re absolutely correct. Just trying to abide by Winja’s groundrules.
But yeah. “Routine” is a retrospective description. And medicine is all about forecasting.
> Why do you want to give me a bunch of colleagues who are potentially worse than I am.
We already do that in the United States when admissions decides to care about background, race, whatever, or anything other than competency. Moreover, I’m not certain that there’s any reason to believe that there’s an obvious capabilities cliff where provider level drops, and even if it exists, that it matches up with the current cutoff for medical school and residency admissions.
Disagree, you need to consider elasticity of quality with respect to supply (I may not be using that term right).
I used to do interviews for a low-prestige psych residency. Everyone was amazing. The failed candidates were amazing. The worst candidate we got was still amazing. There were no non-amazing people anywhere near the system. If we double the residency pool, are we really going to be letting in dumdums who can’t read medication labels correctly? Or does it mean we can finally take that Bangladeshi MD PhD who’s been driving taxis for the past five years because he can’t get a US medical position?
I know I got into medical school because I had a philosophy degree and my medical school thought it was cool to have some humanities people in it. I mean, I was qualified and I had good grades just like everyone else, but the thing that got me accepted over the next candidate was the philosophy degree and the administrator thinking that was cool. Once you are making decisions along those lines, I think you no longer get to say that any loosening of supply restrictions will kill people.
I think the most complete resource for physician salaries is the annual Medscape survey. Based on this, the average primary care physician (PCP) makes $237,000. Averages are tough though, since salaries vary in ways that one might not expect. For example, the highest-paying states for physicians are not the highest cost-of-living areas- Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas and Nevada are the top four. Anecdotally, my friends who are residents have told me that, due to much higher demand in rural areas, one can make substantially more money working in those areas as a PCP.
So yeah, I think 5x is more typical, particularly for primary care physicians. Some specialists make crazy amounts of money though; some surgical subspecialists (orthopedics, plastics) apparently make an average of close to $500,000 a year, which is pretty crazy.
One thing to add here is that the opportunity cost for becoming a physician is higher than most other professional careers. Not only does it entail a minimum of 8 years of post-secondary education, it also means a minimum of 3 years working at a resident’s wage (typically $50-60,000/year), which per hour often works out to close to minimum wage. Add in the longer hours, higher stress and unique responsibilities of being a physician and I don’t think 5x median wages is too out of line…
One reason why this comparison is harder is that doctors spend time and money in schooling(and sort of residencies) early in their career. Because of the time value of money, this is more extreme. Thus the present discounted value of $150,000 a year for the rest of one’s working life straight out of college as an engineer might be equal to the present discounted value of going to med school doing residencies and then making $250,000 a year. The exact comparison is heavily dependent on the discount rate and how much help one gets with schooling.
High doctor salaries probably drives things like high hospital admin salaries (they often have MDs as well).
In essence it seems like a combination of transparency, civic mindedness, good living and social accountability are mostly responsible for the Amish advantage. Not a bad lesson for us English.
WRT pricing, it seems like the lie of “non-profit” hospital status, the insertion of the profiteering middleman and various artifacts of “pure capitalism” (pharma pricing, patent shenanigans, lack of regulatory vigilance, frivolous and/or exorbitant malpractice suits, inapt distribution of medical specialists because of skewed incentives) all work together to keep pricing high and escalating. In all, a tightly coupled and complex system… it feels very insoluble without wholesale reinvention.
Now I feel encroaching despair. Better call a shrink! 😉
This is happening with veterinary services in Australia with the introduction of pet insurance. Nil deductible is reducing the scrutiny that owners place on accepting services for their pets, premiums are rising, and suburban vets now do many more surgical procedures and mostly drive German cars.
There is something important about the construction of insurance (or any contract that separates the payer from the beneficiary) in setting the deductible and limits relative to the personal risk. The right level of deductible is a major contributor to avoiding perverse incentives, and allow the risk pool to avoid complex conditions and expensive claim adjusting.
We need some incentive to avoid risk.
I think that’s good point. I have a high deductible plan paired with an HSA. My annual healthcare spending, on average, is probably in the tens of dollars. Of course, I’m still relatively young, though, so that could obviously change.
I’m surprised you hadn’t considered this possibility before; it seems to be brought up here a bunch. Indeed, I seem to recall someone once linking a science fiction story that predicted this mechanism (note: not actually clear on the timing here, maybe more discussed than predicted), though it was about a hypothetical form of car insurance (one that worked more like how health insurance works, rather than one that works like how real-world car insurance works), and I can’t find it at the moment.
Mind you, I have no idea to what extent this is actually true, but I do want to make some notes expanding the hypothesis all the same: (note, none of this should be construed as original to me and all of it could likely be stated better by other people)
1. Hospitals can’t or don’t price discriminate regarding insured vs uninsured — my understanding is that when they don’t it’s because they can’t; they have to quote one price, see. They can’t openly state the real price and then raise it for the insurance companies, they won’t go for that. So instead they have to openly state the insurance price as the real price. My understanding is that they then try to practice price discrimination by offering discounts to the uninsured, but this won’t consistently work (and you have to know to ask for it). But meanwhile the upfront price they quote has to be the inflated one, or no insurance company would pay it.
And then part of this of course is that prices just get kind of obfuscated and hardly anyone can tell you what anything costs; patients are making decisions without knowing prices at all. So that adds to all of this. Like the simple sort of fee-for-service model, with clearly stated prices so that the patient can make an informed decision, that you might see in, IDK, Kenya or somewhere, doesn’t really exist here (though it does seem some people are trying to bring it back?). And so because of that you basically have to be covered instead! And when someone has a hospital bill they can’t pay for, it’s not because they foolishly paid for a procedure they couldn’t afford, but because, well, they honestly had no idea what it would cost; because even if you ask, likely noone can tell you.
2. A big part of the problem seems to be that, as I mentioned, health insurance does not work like car insurance — it’s more of a prepayment plan than insurance in the usual sense, and things that do work like insurance in the usual sense will get into legal trouble (whether because of Obamacare or because of older laws; I’m not too clear on the details there). As in, instead of the insurance company paying you what they think it ought to cost for a certain thing, they pay whatever the doctor says it costs (although they will refuse things that are too expensive, and do negotiate as you mention, and of course patient still pays coinsurance and deductibles; so it’s not entirely like that). Thus the incentives problem you mention — lots of the “other people’s money” problem.
I think a key thing here that gets overlooked a lot is, AIUI, health insurance companies do this because they have to — I’m not clear on the details here, but balance billing, the practice of saying, here’s what we’ll pay, bill the patient for the rest (or, from the doctor’s side, which is likely more important, the practice of saying, OK, guess that’s what the insurance is willing to pay, I’ll bill the patient for the rest) is often illegal. Medicare definitely bans it; they will not let you bill your patient for the balance. And I think other insurance companies may now be banned from doing it as well? I have a definite suspicion that getting rid of this, just letting doctors bill the balance, would make the healthcare market substantially more sane.
Like why is this restriction even there? I have to imagine it’s there basically for convenience, so people don’t have to think about these sorts of bills, because it looks bad when insurance pays for something but also you get a bill. But as is so often the case, trying to make things look good makes the reality much worse…
Anyway other people can probably make these points better than me or get right the things I got wrong but thought I should post this anyway. Like I said, not clear on how much this is actually true, just thought I should point out some natural other points in the hypothesis you suggest.
…of course, if we’re talking about reasons healthcare is expensive, we can’t forget about the AMA and the ADA and their constant suppressing of supply, but…
The story is Christopher Anvil’s “Positive Feedback” (which appears in the story collection Prescription for Chaos). It was published in 1965.
I had never heard of that before. I have however read “The Bladerunner”* by Alan E. Nourse, a scifi writer better known in his time as a medical doctor (since he also wrote about medicine). It depicts an alternate future in which government provision of healthcare resulted in the system being overwhelmed by demand and a system of eugenics laws being applied to anyone who receives care, which winds up causing another disaster during the “present day” of the novel due to all the people who avoid the official system in favor of the black market when a pandemic hits. I wish I could link to my review of it, but that Disqus page no longer exists.
*The film got its name from William S. Burroughs’ attempted adaptation “Blade Runner (a movie)”, even though the plot is instead based on PKD’s “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”.
“Hospitals can’t or don’t price discriminate regarding insured vs uninsured — my understanding is that when they don’t it’s because they can’t; they have to quote one price, see.”
It’s true that the sticker price stays the same, but there’s nothing preventing hospitals from quoting you the price minus a self-pay discount (or, for that matter, the cost out of pocket after your insurance company ponies up—they keep fee schedules on file). There’s pretty good odds you can go to the website for your local health system and get the real price of an appendectomy or whatever.
In any case, there’s a bunch of price transparency regulations coming down the pike, so this will simply not be a feature of the market in a couple years, inshallah.
There was a mention in one of my sources about how one hospital was willing to discount the Amish down to the price of Medicare, but not further, because if you charge anyone less than you charge Medicare, you can get sued for Medicare fraud. I don’t know how many things like that there are.
Health Insurance does need to be all bad. The japanese system also uses Health Insurance. I dunno what the difference is; private health providers need to be non profits and prices seem to be regulated so there’s probably some stoppage to any price spiral.
By “health providers”, do you mean hospitals? Because I think they are mostly non-profits in the U.S. Blue Cross Blue Shield is also a non-profit, although it’s also a network of insurance companies which includes some for-profit ones.
That definitely seems like a feat of coordination that would be beyond them.
I don’t think it requires coordination – if a certain insurance company were known to be honorable, it could probably get the same deal the Amish do.
Agreed, I switched health insurance from TriCare to Blue Cross Blue Shield, and it was incredible to see how many more provider options I had. Doctors have a tendency to be fairly selective with the health insurances they accept, but it seems that what they value is reimbursement rate over anything else. Pretty much the only Tri Care Providers I were able to find only did it for patriotic reasons.
If social-trust-related scam and suit risks are major contributors to the cost gap, we should observe that other communities dominated by high-trust subcultures (Mormons, Orthodox Jews, others?) also have lower insurance premia. Do we in fact observe that?
I don’t want to get too simplistic but this sounds like the NHS, or to a lesser extent other mostly nationalised systems. I don’t know what a good analysis would be: maybe compare different examples of something like pet insurance where more different options can exist, and comparing the costs.
If hospitals just provide healthcare then most of the problems the Amish avoid, everyone avoids. Medical staff have a culture of providing treatment so don’t try to nickle and dime patients. Patients don’t have to pay, so don’t have the “get my money worth” attitude. There’s SOMETIMES a problem with “patients asking for too much stuff because it’s free” but not usually. Most of the overhead America labours under goes away: everything padded to cover other treatments; exaggerated temptation for malpractice suits and insurance against it; everyone employed by health insurance companies, and all the time everyone in a hospital spends dealing with them; all the effort to track bills and have different tiers and chase down payment. Plus, of course, the NHS can buy drugs effectively.
PS. I should acknowledge that the Amish system like any other institutional system probably sucks for anyone who DOESN’T fit into Amish society because the people in charge may be less likely to believe them about what’s wrong. But I assume that’s only a small proportion of the overall costs.
Also the public seems to see the NHS as a vary big community health system, rather than a faceless organisation to be swindled.
Why would a nationalized system work any differently? If you want to make it harder for patients to sue doctors, you can just do that.
Nationalized systems have to deal with billing, it’s just not the customer being billed. All that bureaucracy is less visible to the user, but it’s still there.
Social pressure is more effective than legal obstacles.
Some of that bureaucracy is still there, a lot of it has gone away. You don’t need to get insurance/payment info for every patient. You probably don’t need to track which patient got that bandaid. The pre-approval process is less onerous, and there are more situations where a doctor can approve things on their own.
This social pressure exists in nationalized systems? First I’m hearing about it.
Of course you do, otherwise doctors will charge to serve non-existent patients.
The government has more incentive not to make malpractice lawsuits too easy, as it would eventually become the one who (indirectly) pay the cost. Or, rather, it’s taxpayers, but raising taxes makes the government unpopular. Private insurers raising insurance premiums just makes the insurance companies unpopular.
The US has several nationalized health systems for various patient populations the size of small countries. The Indian Health Service and Tricare, for instance are operated very much like the British NHS. Yet their costs are not terribly out of line with other US healthcare systems. Likewise, their overhead costs are not spectacularly cheaper the other systems in the US.
If it were as simple as changing the ownership and payment models, somebody would have done it already.
Do you have any numbers for how much Tricare and IHS spend per person per year?
> once the government made easy loans and subsidies available to everyone, prices rose
Prices tulipped.
Rose lowered my medical bill because I aster to.
I think that the Amish are making a reasonable trade-off: less medicine in exchange for lower expenses. They don’t have cosmetic surgery, little no no women’s reproductive health (and no abortions or contraceptives, obviously), virtually no preventative medicine (do the Amish even vaccinate ?), less end-of-life care (since their lives are shorter), virtually mental care, etc. I’m not sure how they deal with things like cancer, diabetes, or congenital disorders, but I have a feeling they just go untreated most of the time. Those who survive are selected for toughness.
Here in the “English” society, we’ve made a different trade-off. We try to keep as many people alive and comfortable as possible, which imposes massive ongoing costs onto our healthcare system. Insulin costs really add up during a person’s lifetime, and so do Ritalin costs. Old people require a lot more care than young healthy ones. An emphasis on swift and accurate diagnosis means that we need to maintain massive devices powered by superconductive electromagnetic coils… and so on.
You could argue all day about which trade-off is better, but since it comes down to fundamental moral values, it’s a subjective argument that can never be resolved; all I can say is that comparing Amish to the “English” is like comparing apples to oranges.
I would agree with this except that the Amish are healthier by most measures, so it doesn’t seem like they’re trading off health for money.
You could still make an argument that they’re much healthier because of their lifestyle, and then trade off a little health for money, and still end up ahead, but this would suggest a pretty high money per unit health exchange rate.
Are the Amish actually significantly healthier ? We know they go to the doctor less often, but that’s not the same thing. I think their lifestyle obviously does help a great deal — all that hard work and lack of alcohol or smoking surely prevents a lot of diseases that the English are prone to.
On the other hand, I suspect that the selection bias is also quite strong. For example, an English child (or adult) who develops some chronic life-threatening condition can enjoy a long life as long as he receives daily treatment; an Amish in the same situation would probably just die, thus boosting the overall health statistics for the survivors.
Come to think of it, how do the Amish handle occupational injuries ? What happens to an Amish lumberjack who cuts off his hand, or a farmer who’s kicked in the chest by a horse, etc. ?
Amish who become disabled/widowed/what have you are taken care of by their communities.
As for medical care, that seems like one of those things that gets sent over to the english healthcare system.
Huh? Wouldn’t this appear in overall mortality? Imagine if Amish were letting children born with diabetes die. That would certainly show up in the life expectancy, wouldn’t you say?
Yes, exactly. The overall mortality would be higher, but the average health of the survivors would be higher as well. It’s kind of like evaporative cooling, but for people.
And their life expectancy is lower than for the “English”.
So maybe we are onto something here. They probably have a bunch of sickness where people either die or leave the community that helps their overall health and drives down their life expectancy.
Most chronic disease don’t kill you right away. You live with diminished quality of life until 50 or 60 and then die.
Yes, see the link about showing lower blood pressure and less heart attack, stroke, etc.
Isn’t it basically consensus that people in most western nations are using gigantic amounts of resources to buy very marginal gains in health care? (Or, according to Robin Hanson, zero or even negative gain in health but lots of signaling.) So the pretty high money per unit health seems entirely reasonable to me. I could see why people stop making this deal once they have to pay for it using their own money.
Well, in this case, I personally disagree with the consensus. There’s a massive difference between a modern hospital, which is equipped with MRI scanners, blood screening labs, vital signs monitors, etc. etc.; and your average village herbalist/midwife/barber-surgeon. The gains are by no means marginal.
True. But the difference between a modern hospital and a 1970s hospital is not that great. Once you have vaccines, antibiotics and the rest of the low-hanging stuff, you basically made your gains. In Considerations on Cost Disease, Scott calculates (with enormous caveats) that the almost tenfold increase in health care expenditure since 1970 has granted us about an extra year of life expectancy.
“The Amish chose to stay at a 1970s level of healthcare” seem like a pretty good explanation of what is going on. I think that’s the choice most people would make if they had to pay for their healthcare with their own money.
@bugmaster
The only two options are: exactly the system we have now at present costs, or herbalists and barber-surgeons? This seems disingenuous as a line of argumentation.
(@nick point taken)
There are good reasons to think medical technology would be cheaper over time rather than more expensive over time in the absence of our current insurance system. 1) almost all other kinds of technology falls in price dramatically over time. 2) medical technology not covered by most insurance falls in cost over time.
MRIs being expensive isn’t a justification for the medical system overall being expensive; rather it’s another symptom of the same cost disease.
My impression is that the gains from all those fancy tools at modern hospitals are not evenly distributed. Most people do not stand to gain from an MRI machine, but the few people whose conditions require investigation with one do. Of course, in a veil of ignorance sense, we often don’t know who those people will be, so in that way it is even.
It seems to me an argument like that can cut both ways, though. We might reason our way into buying an MRI machine because we/our family may someday need it, but we might also reason it’s not worth it for us/our family. We know life expectancy on the whole isn’t gaining that much thanks to these tools, so its being a bad tradeoff is not unthinkable.
@North49
Less of this, please.
@Imsoindiethatmyblogdontfit:
I guess it depends on what level of technology Amish healthcare actually supports. Do they have X-ray machines ? Dialysis machines ? Invasive respirators ? I have trouble envisioning how such devices would work without electricity — though obviously the Amish could still use them when they visit modern hospitals; but then, why wouldn’t they use MRI machines, as well ?
Like I said, it’s a genuine trade-off. For example, one time I personally developed persistent nausea, vomiting, and a stomach pain that kept getting worse. When it got to the point where I couldn’t handle the pain anymore, I had a friend drive me to the emergency room (since I was too incoherent to drive myself by then). After wasting what seemed like an eternity on insurance verification, the hospital ran a blood screen, put me on IV fluids and some serious painkillers, then ran an X-ray and a CT scan (plus probably some other stuff that I was too zoned out to notice). Eventually, they diagnosed me with “probably an ulcer, we guess”, and I recovered a few days later.
There are two ways to interpret the hospital’s actions. On the one hand, you could say that they’re deliberately throwing every test in the book at the patient, just to run up their bill — since they know that insurance will be picking it up. On the other hand, you could also say that they definitively ruled out cancer, infection, physical trauma, and drug interactions, before moving on to less life-threatening conditions.
The probability of any given person having stomach cancer is pretty low, so running the cancer test for every patient with potentially cancer-like symptoms is a total waste — from the point of view of maximizing health care per dollar. On the other hand, if you want to save as many people from cancer as possible, screening everyone is the way to go. Like I said, it’s a trade-off.
@Bugmaster:
I agree with everything you wrote. My original point was that the tradeoff that is made in the western world right now doesn’t look that attractive. Spending $10 a month on healthcare to get insulin, antibiotics and vaccines looks like an amazing deal. Spending an extra $100 a month to also get x-rays and antidepressants looks like a decent deal. Spending an extra $1000 on top of this to get MRI scans, double lung transplantats for 80-year olds and Who By Very Slow Decay looks bad. We are making a bad tradeoff. All the easy gains have been taken, and we are throwing enormous amounts of money on healthcare to squeeze out an measly extra year or month of lifespan.
This is a classic example of diminishing marginal utility. I made a quick graph: https://sketch.io/render/sk-a3978b8159c9516172d09d65ab037bb8.jpeg
I think the tradeoff that is being done today is bad. Since healthcare is mostly bought with other peoples money, we overconsume it. Add the effect of healthcare as signaling (if you believe in Robin Hanson), and the fact that you’re obviously a cruel heartless monster if you think we should let six-year old kids die if they need new lungs and $1 million of chemo, and you get the system that we have today.
For example, screening everyone with stomach pain for cancer is probably a bad tradeoff. I haven’t done the math on that exact case, but it probably costs a lot for each life it saves. If we compare it to buying malaria nets it’s probably horrendously inefficient (but so is everything). If the hospital offered you to skip the tests and instead just taking the money all those tests would have costed, knowing that this gave you an extra 1% risk of dying of cancer or something, I think many people would take that deal.
I think the US should slice healthcare costs by a factor ten. Have the state pay for basic inexpensive medical needs. Let people get private insurgence for more expensive care, tax this like all other consumption and don’t do the employer-pays bullshit. Then people would be able to spend on healthcare as they do an all other goods, and consumption would go down to a sane level. But this is politically impossible since it requires “death panels” and letting people die from treatable diseases etc.
@Imsoindiethatmyblogdontfit:
I wish I could say that I agree or disagree with you, but logically speaking I can’t, because the conclusion depends entirely on one’s fundamental values — and I don’t think there’s a reasonable way to reconcile them. As you implied: is it acceptable to allow a few children to die from cancer, if doing so results in significantly higher medical expenses for everyone ? Someone might answer, “no, we should strive to minimize childhood cancer at all costs”, whereas someone else might answer “yes, because any other strategy is suboptimal in terms of overall utility”. Each person would say that the other one is obviously wrong.
As I said elsewhere, in general modern Western society places a much higher value on human life than medieval societies, or even modern societies such as e.g. Russia. This isn’t a matter of government or finance; I’m speaking strictly of the moral values held by the common people.
@Bugmaster
Anyone who says “no, we should strive to minimize childhood cancer at all costs” is being hyperbolic, unless they are donating all their income to child cancer research. Or they are trying to create some kind of weird sacred value. What they actually mean is “We should strive to minimize childhood cancer at a really high costs”. And now we can have a discussion about what those costs should be.
The problem is that we are currently spending others people money on minimizing childhood cancer, and that the amount of money is decided by political processes. And “we should spend less money on childhood cancer” is a politically unfeasible position. So we end up spending way too much money on childhood cancer and everyone would be better off if they just got the money in the hand instead. (Expect the children with cancer of course. But behind the veil of ignorance, almost everyone would prefer to be born in a world where we took the childhod cancer money and gave it to people as cash.) (Here “childhood cancer” is a stand-in for “healthcare with bad marginal returns”. I’m sure some childhood cancer treatments have good returns, and that there are other parts of healthcare with worse returns.)
Or, some people might really really value healthy human children. In which case they should focus on malaria, not cancer. But say that they really really value healthy American children. Cancer still seems like a bad investment too me. Maybe they really really value cute middleclass white American children? I don’t know man, in the end peoples values can end up so weird that they are entirely foreign. What’s really happening here is not well modeled by people rationally prioritizing between their values: people react emotionally to children with cancer and overinvest. And it is ok, even good, that people act irrationally from time to time. That’s what makes us human. But they should care with their own money and resources. When they are using state violence and percentages of GDP, it gets kind of scary.
I agree that we assign a high value to human life in western nations, and I think this is correct to a degree. But I think the valuation in medicine has spiraled out of control and needs to be brought back to the level of the rest of society.
Like, would you accept $500 each month for the rest of your life for a 1 year decrease in life expectancy? (The real tradeoff should be somewhere in that magnitude.) (For comparison, the difference in average male life expectancy between New York and Kentucky is 4 years.) Would you accept $500 each month for the rest of your life on the condition that if you get sick, you’ll get treated in a 1970s hospital? I’m already rich and both of those still looks like great deals to me.
The Amish I knew up in Geauga County, Ohio would go to the Cleveland Clinic, which is a modern hospital, if they were seriously ill.
They just went a lot less than non-Amish (who they call Yankees btw rather than English), I think.
We should expect the Amish to be much healthier.
Attending religious services once weekly is associated with a 33% reduction in all cause mortality. (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2521827)
Being married (which virtually all adult Amish are) has a likewise pretty significant impact. Being single increases your risk of all-cause mortality. The odds ratio comes out as 1.6 (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2521827).
Even having children is associated with longer parental lifespans. https://jech.bmj.com/content/71/5/424 suggests 2 years of additional life expectancy at age 60 from having children.
Above and beyond the well known risks of tobacco and alcohol, I would be shocked if any population of married, religious folks with kids (and heck, happen to be white) were NOT much more healthy than US average.
These things are all confounded and difficult to parse, but my prior that obscure religious group that has persisted for centuries has good health outcomes is pretty high to start with long before getting into anything specific about their healthcare.
The Amish do vaccinate, though at a lower rate (68%) than the general population.
This, precisely this, is the point of Christopher Anvil’s story “Positive Feedback” (which appears in the story collection Prescription for Chaos). It’s a quick read; I recommend it.
The story was written in 1965.
A relevant anecdote: I’ve had moderate eczema my whole life. It’s not debilitating, but it’s annoying and cosmetically a bit ugly (not horrifying, just a bit noticeable). I eagerly watched the development of a promising new eczema drug, dupilumab. It was finally approved in 2017, and my insurance would cover it.
They priced it at $37,000. Eczema is pretty annoying, but I wouldn’t pay anywhere near $37,000 to solve it if it was my own money.
So when it came out, I didn’t apply for it. It’s not efficient! It’s moral hazard and principal-agent-bad and I’d be doing capitalism wrong if I did.
Everyone I talked to about it said I should do it. You pay lots of taxes, they said. You give 10% to EA causes, they said.
So one day, one particularly bad eczema day, I applied, and now I take dupilumab, and I’m really enjoying the vastly improved eczema.
Sorry your insurance costs are so high everyone.
As I said in my comment above, this is a trade-off that our society chose to make. In Amish country, you’d just live with your eczema for your entire life. Arguably, you might be conditioned to mentally resist it to the point of near irrelevance — or, at least, to avoid having any trace of discomfort show.
I see what you mean, but it’s unfortunate that the non-Amish trade-off isn’t even Pareto-optimal. My insurance company could have said, “cool, you won the eczema lottery, do you want dupilumab (which will cost us $37,000) or $10,000 cash?” I’d have taken the $10,000, saved them $27,000, and everyone would be better off.
Maybe we can tweak our system to align incentives better, without going full Amish.
I wonder if this kind of insurance can be allowed.
“We can give you this course of life-saving chemotherapy treatment which would be in the 100k or we can give you 50k and you can die or find a cheaper alternative elsewhere.”
I can see how it would disadvantage the poor by incentivizing taking the payout than the needed medical care.
also what would people do about controllable (e.g. STD) or semi-controllable (e.g. obesity) causes of disease
STDs obviously have the complicating factor of being infectious. People don’t fully internalize the externality of failing to infect others, or ideally helping eliminate the disease.
I suppose I’m thinking of the STD from the point of view of “what can I do to not infect others?” rather than from the point of view of “what can I do to prevent others from infecting me?” But given how everything’s going right now, I would hope that most people have realized that the former is more relevant.
Can you disadvantage someone by giving them more choice? Homo economicus says no.
But humans seem to have a really strong aversion to explicitly trading off sacred values for non-sacred ones. Even though we do it all the time implicitly. I wonder if this is irrational or if there is some deeper reason, like, we’ve taboo’d that line of inquiry to prevent some sort of race to the bottom.
If they gain more from the money than from the medical care, it doesn’t disadvantage them.
On the other hand, it would incentivize insurance fraud.
Wouldn’t this create an enormous incentive to report false illnesses? Right now, I have no incentive to falsely report that I have a chronic illness, but if someone were to offer me 25% of the treatment cost in cash, that would be pretty tempting.
The problem is how do they keep you from taking the 10,000$ and coming back for the 37,000$ treatment. Especially if it’s a life-saving treatment and not eczema.
See: radical chemotherapy.
Funny, I don’t recall getting invited to that meeting. In a country where we have to “pass the bill to find out what’s in the bill” I don’t think one can reasonably even argue that democracy is some kind of collective decision making process any more.
Well yes, but that’s a separate issue. I wasn’t talking about our government, necessarily; but rather about people’s attitudes toward illness and death. To use a deliberately extreme example, in our current society the death of an infant is seen as a major tragedy. In e.g. medieval Russia, it was seen as a sad yet unavoidable event; basically the “cost of doing business” in life.
This is something various national universal health care systems do: they determine a treatment is more expensive than it’s worth, and say to the patient, sorry, you’re welcome to go pay a private clinic for this, but you can’t have it on the taxpayer’s dime.
And then Fox News hears about it and says “see, America, this is what the socialists do, ration your health care!”
The detail that Fox News misses out is that, at least in my country, if you like your American-style out-of-pocket expenses, you can keep them, or if you like your American-style private insurance, you can keep it.
It’s even a little cheaper as insurance than US plans, because the private sector is partly a free-rider on national universal health care infrastructure when it wants to be (they’ll often pay just to send their customer into a national hospital, and everyone’s happy, including the customer), and partly the private sector is always under competition pressure from the national system; the customer might just cancel their policy if it gets too expensive, because there’s always that guaranteed safety net.
This is important, and likely the main reason why the U.S. is ridiculously inefficient in comparison.
If you do things right, you can even have a private insurance system like in Switzerland, or lots of private medical actors servicing the universal health care system like in Sweden, but acting under a thick regulatory system.
Switzerland is a fairly bizarre hybrid.
‘Basic’ insurance (which pays for almost all treatments but not really luxury like high end dining etc) is a mandate with identical coverage offered by private insurers who are mandated to be nonprofits in that area and have to take on everyone at their listed price but allowed to sell for profit supplemental insurance on top of the mandate.
And to make things more complicated:
– government pays 55% of hospital bill directly UNLESS you leave the same day
– providers can be for profit or governmental
– government subsidizes premiums where needed
In sum, standard of care is generally high (except when they screw up the diagnosis for years like with me but at least when they finally got it right, expensive ongoing treatment was approved immediately) but so is the expense – my per capita premium is in line with the obamacare quote in the article, for one. And that is obviously before the hospital subsidy…
Fox News is a problem, but they aren’t the only problem. What do you think the liberals do when an insurance company decides someone’s “life-saving treatment” isn’t worth the cost? We already know the answer.
I hear what you’re saying, and I understand why you would think that was symmetrical, but it isn’t. Symmetrical would be pro-private saying “Universal takes its clients’ money but stiffs them in the end anyway” and anti-private retorting “oh yeah? well Private takes its clients’ money but stiffs them in the end anyway, too!”
But pro-private, to its credit, usually takes the point about universal being cheaper (nice steelmanning on their part, kudos) but explains this is a trade-off for full service, and alleges that universal rations and private does not. Anti-private’s rebuttal alleges that private milks its clients for much more money but at least it doesn’t ration OH WAIT YES IT DOES. (sorry, not my caps)
So it’s not a symmetric “I’m rubber and you’re glue”, it’s an asymmetric “your parents bought the expensive insurance and all you got was this lousy health care”. It’s a bit like More’s (Paul Scofield) snark to John Hurt in A Man for All Seasons, that Hurt betrayed him for a political appointment governing Wales? (respect to Wales but it was a funny line)
This matches my experience of non-health insurance. I try to be my own underwriter, but not to a foolish degree: I buy insurance when I could not afford the loss. But it has never bought me peace of mind. I lie awake worrying that my insurers will find a way not to pay me in the event of a big disaster, as they have not paid me for small ones.
Speaking of Mo(o)re, the horrifying thing about Michael Moore’s Sicko was that it wasn’t about the uninsured, but people who actually had bought the insurance.
You need to stop trying to read people’s minds over the Internet.
That feels pretty strawman ish to me, and I lean single payer. I think most people know that their private insurance has limits. A better attempt to explain how pro-private people feel would give credit to the difference in choice, at least in theory. Public payer models of Bernie variety take your money by force and say “this is the care you are getting, and if you want more, too bad”. With a free private market in health insurance, yes, your insurer will ration care, but you get to choose what plan you buy. Obviously in practice most people are constrained by what their employer offers, but at least in theory the system retains more degrees of freedom for the individual.
That is how socialized systems say they work. Reality is, as always, messier. For instance HV vaccination was approved in 2007, but the NHS spent a full year dickering on price even though the asking price met the NICE’s metrics. So girls in the UK get an extra year of cervical cancer risk because the money had to come from somewhere. And lest we think this is unusual the NHS only started covering male HPV vaccination, in spite of it being a leading cause of anal cancer, in 2019. Again, long after the vaccine passed the NICE’s own metrics.
And let’s be honest. Suppose a new drug comes out, is the NHS going to call up patients and say “Sorry your lung treatments are less cost effective than these new cancer pills, best of luck.” Yet this is exactly what happens if Parliament does not increase the budget when something new crops up.
In any event we have the exact conditions you describe here in the US. The Indian Health Service is government run with a patient population larger than several European countries. Yet its costs are much more similar to US private hospitals than European ones.
“The detail that Fox News misses out is that, at least in my country, if you like your American-style out-of-pocket expenses, you can keep them, or if you like your American-style private insurance, you can keep it.”
Is your country Ireland?
If it makes you feel better, I assume the insurance company didn’t actually pay $37000 but rather a discounted rate?
Also, more people using the drug means the drug research investment is paid back sooner which encourage more drug development in the future.
Yeah, that was partly my thinking too – that dupilumab doesn’t actually cost $37,000 in materials to make and now those materials can’t be used for something else. Rather, it was a transfer of money that may help drug research. And as you say, it probably wasn’t the full price.
If drug research costs more than the value of the benefit provided by the drug, that’s just as bad as if manufacturing the drug costs more than the benefit.
Amish life expectancy (at birth?) around 70, and 5-10 kids per family. Seemed to me the amish should be about doubling every generation (accounting for people leaving). Turns out I was correct: the armish are growing exponentially!
Relevant quote, from 2012:
Every population with a constant fertility rate is growing (or shrinking) exponentially 🙂
Well yes, but I still find Egregious’s link somewhat surprising. Where are all those Amish living, physically ? They may be growing exponentially, but the land isn’t — and it’s not like they can build skyscrapers…
The Midwest (Ohio, Michigan, etc.) is very flat and undeveloped. Plenty of space there.
A lot of the English are giving up on farming and moving to the city for the “good jobs”; that frees up land for Amish farmers. And the Amish are branching out into less land-intensive pursuits like woodworking and machining.
The Mennonites, similar to the Amish but more numerous and a bit more cosmopolitan, have taken to looking for cheap land outside their traditional domains; there’s a fairly substantial community in Belize, for example. I expect the Amish will eventually follow have to follow suit.
>Diabetes rates are 2% vs. 8%
OK, diabetes is an unusual case. Because of the fact that developing diabetes was basically a death sentence until the discovery/invention of insulin it makes for an interesting case study.
Until 1922, childhood diabetes meant death.
As such genetic alleles that caused childhood diabetes were removed from the population by death until 1922.
So the alleles for childhood diabetes didn’t tend to survive long in families so the background rate was roughly equivalent to the rate at which new mutations sprung up.
Insulin changed that beause it allowed people to survive and have families and live normal lives.
So the background rate slowly increased.
Childhood type 1 diabetes tends to be genetic rather than lifestyle because kids tend to be more active and it typically takes time for unhealthy kids to fuck up their pancreas.
I can’t find figures that seperate childhood diabetes for the amish but it might be used as a way to judge effiacy of their healthcare system since 1922. If they successfully save the lives of diabetic children in their communities then we would expect them to have a similar rate of childhood diabetes to other populations. If a lot of those kids quietly die because no doctor noticed and said “get this kid on insulin” then we would expect a much lower rate of childhood diabetes because of selective pressure on the alleles involved.
Note that this doesn’t apply very much to diabetes that sets in in later life.
I’m not sure why you are assuming autoimmune diabetes is hereditary… it’s, autoimmune.
Yes, genetics plays a role, but so does the environment of the fetus/mother and the environment after birth, as well as just random chance.
It’s hereditary as in the best marker we can find for predicting it is heredity, but heredity can’t make accurate predictions about it, only increase the probability. It was also never really cleared out of the gene pool in any way because there is no “diabetes genes”, there’s certain genes that under certain conditions increase the risk of autoimmune diabetes.
Also, looking at metabolic diabetes alone is not the whole picture, it’s worth looking at metabolic syndrome, or at least at the probability of NAFLD plus diabetes since they are usually exclusionary but stem from the same set of issue.
With regard to the rising price > increased insurance demand > rising price dynamic, it seems at least plausible. On the face of it, you’d expect this dynamic to apply to other types of insurance as well, wouldn’t you? So to support this view you’d have to either show that this does happen with other classes of insurance (the extent to which it affects other sectors should then frame expectations of the effect size on health spending), or explain why health insurance is different.
Health insurance is different: it’s your life. Car insurance, you can pay out of pocket and if it’s too much you can get a more insurable car. House insurance, they can’t offer to rebuild your house better, or offer you expensive fire-prevention services (at least they don’t yet), contents insurance they can only offer to replace your iphone, not give you a gold iphone. If they offered you the gold iphone you’d buy the policy that didn’t–you don’t need the gold iphone.
But you can’t buy a better life with the money you saved not saving your life.
Note the Christopher Anvil story ended with car owners telling the insurers and their car diagnostics machines to take a hike. Taking inspiration from medical insurance turned out to be a mistake for the equipment manufacturers.
Anvil failed to anticipate the world where an automobile’s finely-optimized engine could not operate if the embedded computer with its obfuscated code didn’t get the right software patches from an Officially Approved Source, and where anyone who tried to build anything else would find that the less-optimized and -computerized engines would be barred from selling it due to fuel economy and emissions regulations.
It just struck me that the Amish is one of the very few examples we have of what Neal Stephenson calls a “phyle” (like the Victorians in The Diamond Age).
And the trust thing is important – Hasidic Jews dominated the diamond trade in Antwerp for a long time, because it was all but impossible to undercut them when they could assume trust between each other and save a lot of money that way, where others would have to put in measures.
Would be really interesting to read what you think of the less quantifiable explanations like a reduction in general trust. Intuitively it makes sense that if people trust each other less, every interaction requires more checks and balances than before, and thus also becomes more costly. Amish manage this partly because of high ingroup trust, which is apparantly seen by “outsiders” as a sign of trust between groups as well. But explaining anything as a cause or a result of trust is difficult and the whole model looks pretty politicized nowdays.
I generally lurk, but I though mentioning something about life insurance might be pertinent here…
It’s not my actual job, but I somehow became a liaison between several educational institutions and insurance companies, and the thing that hit the hardest was how horrible life insurance is compared to the system that’s in place for those educational institutions. They’re ultra-orthodox Jewish institutions, mostly, so a liaison who uses the internet is pretty useful, but I digress….
In many ultra-orthodox Jewish communities, especially Hasidic ones that are a large group, the religious leader has someone organize health insurance. Much like the Amish, we’re talking large families – 8 kids is the average, I’d say. The way it works is actually pretty simple. Every family in the sect signs on to the insurance scheme. The way it works is, you usually pay nothing. If a parent of one family passes away, every family pays a set sum which is then transferred to that family. For example, in the Hasidic community X there are 30,000 families. Family A has lost their father. Every family transfers 100 dollars to a bank account, which is then transferred to Family A. Boom, 3 Million in life insurance (which is critical when you’re a single parent with 8 kids to raise marry off).
The beautiful part about this is that no one needs to worry about the constant costs. Payments are only made out to families who still have unmarried kids – if the father of family B passed away at 65 but all their kids are married, you don’t need to pay, because the assumption is that the mother can get by on her own savings and her kids’ help. The payments are thus infrequent – only when a parent dies young enough so that their surviving family needs the money. Maybe in the current epidemic this might seem more problematic, but again, if most of the dead are elderly, it’s not an issue – you’d still only be paying out infrequently.
I’m slightly reminded of the Dutch system for people with a religious objection to the state-mandated health insurance (who tend to be orthodox Calvinists- from what I can find, Dutch Muslims tend to buy insurance even though Islamic law forbids it). As I said in a recent OT comment, most Dutch residents are required to buy health insurance, which is heavily regulated and subsidised. Premiums are around €100 per month, and people with pre-existing conditions don’t pay more.
If you state that insurance is against your religion, you are required to put an amount comparable to what your insurance premium would cost in a healthcare savings account each month. You can’t take money out of this account for anything except paying for healthcare. If it runs out, you are expected, like the Amish, to rely on the support of your community, though I think there may be some provision for emergency care. If your views change and you decide to buy insurance, anything left in the healthcare account is confiscated (and goes in to the government healthcare budget) to avoid possible free-rider problems. On the other hand, anything left in the account when you die goes to your heirs.
Interesting, I didn’t know that. Many other countries may allow weird minorities and sects like the Netherlands, but I can think of few that actively try to accommodate them as much. (I’m also Dutch, by the way.)
(I’m not actually Dutch, I just live here…)
And in terms of accommodating minority religions, lots of places seem to have some form of accommodation for various minority religions where the law would, if applied equally, require them to do something that is against their religion. Possibly the prototypical example is the countries that allow alternatives or exceptions to compulsory military service for members of pacifist sects. In the UK, where I grew up, turbaned Sikhs are exempt from motorcycle helmet laws- while the British system to accommodate members of religions opposed to taking oaths by allowing them to affirm instead has expanded to almost become the default in an increasingly atheist population. The US has a whole range of things that only members of certain (often Native) religions can do, such as using peyote or eagle feathers in ceremonies.
I don’t see how administrative cost could explain it. Surely administrative cost is in the prices hospitals charge, and Scott said in the collective bargaining costs that the prices charged by hospitals to the Amish are similar to what insurance companies get.
There is a tendency for people to look at a lifestyle that only existed for maybe a generation and a half, and assume it has been some ancient constant way of life for thousands of years. Things are always different from what they were.
Can I ask whether the differences between healthcare outcomes/rates of disease have been controlled for the genetic homogeneity (relatively) of the Amish population compared to the comparison (e.g. the US population as a whole)? Any Founder Effect due to this may account for some discrepancies in health on a population level, and perhaps make it more difficult to draw any firm conclusions about the possible benefits of the Amish healthcare system vs. that used by the general populace.
Don’t have any information to suggest either way, but just a point to think about, and I’m curious to see if there are any thoughts/answers.
The only specific founder effect I’m aware of for the Amish is a skeletal condition that causes polydactyly, among other effects:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ellis%E2%80%93van_Creveld_syndrome
In my book Crisis of Abundance, I asked why health care was so much more expensive in 2006 (when I wrote the book) than in 1970. The answer was what I called “premium medicine,” with lots of capital equipment and medical specialists. I suggested that premium medicine makes a big difference in health care spending but only a small difference in health care outcomes. Perhaps the Amish are not as eager to consume premium medicine. Maybe they don’t get routine colonoscopies starting at age 65 the way we are advised to do. Maybe they don’t go for an MRI every time they get a backache. etc.
I believe the late Prof. Uwe Reinhardt argued along these lines: There are approximately 3000 hospitals in the USA. They are geographically distributed, except in large conurbations, and each has an effective monopoly in its zone. They can charge pretty much whatever they want as consumers (a) have little choice, (b) think someone else is paying, (c) are often in urgent need of care, and (d) are offered no way to compare the costs of different providers (this is true across health care). Further, hospitals compute the price per item (the hospital master) not by looking bottom up at costs but top down starting with the cost of running the service plus the desired profit (sorry, surplus). They then distribute this sum across billable items in ways which are unique to each hospital, making comparisons across hospitals impossible.
Finally, and I don’t know if this is still the case, Reinhardt pointed out that insurance companies are regulated at the State level but hospital chains can operate across States. If health insurance companies could negotiate nationally they might be able to enforce (a) standard pricing methods and (b) effective price negotiation. He explained that insurance regulators oppose Federal regulation because they want to keep their jobs. So we all suffer to keep an handful of bureaucrats employed. Of course, Medicare does negotiate nationally and surprise surprise obtains lower prices.
How many hospitals have effective monopolies? And how many people live in the areas served by these hospitals? My understanding is that in recent years rural hospitals have been going bankrupt at a pretty high rate, which suggests that they’re at least not effectively extracting monopoly prices (unless it’s just continued depopulation of rural areas that is doing them in).
Insurance is still regulated at the state level but there are multi-state health insurance “chains” now too. If United Health isn’t negotiating with HCA on a nationwide basis, what was the point of all those mergers then?
Maybe this was only the happy experience of one or two generations, rather than all the past. I feel many of my 19th century working class ancestors had no medical care at all, college was a fantasy for members of their class, they raised four children in poverty, and were beholden to a landlord all their lives. I credit socialism for the post-war period when anything seemed possible, what the French call Les Trente Gloriouses, and Thatcher and Reagan for destroying that.
This is the extract I think is most interesting as it’s the reason for the whole blog post.
“I’m fascinated by how many of today’s biggest economic problems just mysteriously failed to exist in the past. Our grandparents easily paid for college with summer jobs, raised three or four kids on a single income, and bought houses in their 20s or 30s and never worried about rent or eviction again. And yes, they got medical care without health insurance, and avoided the kind of medical bankruptcies we see too frequently today. How did this work so well? Are there ways to make it work today? The Amish are an extreme example of people who try to make traditional systems work in the modern world, which makes them a natural laboratory for this kind of question”.
First, I think you don’t fully account for how people just used to die in the past. So your grandmother nurse telling you all was fine also reflects the fact that, in lots of cases, people did die often. Obviously, no longer costing anything. Ditto with living with infirmities and chronic conditions. If the system couldn’t treat you and it wasn’t killing you, you just lived with it. You mention that but I’m pretty sure the savings are quite amazing compared to our system’s ability to keep a heck of a lot people alive and minimize chronic conditions but at great cost. After all, third world countries health care isn’t crumbling under excessive costs either… but I wouldn’t recommend it.
Two, when people bring up the Aemish or the Mormons as examples of successful communities (something conservatives love to do), I’ve always wondered – How do you account for self selection? i.e. if you’re chronically sick and your 30 neighbours are getting seriously fed up with putting up with your deadweight, do you leave the community and join the English? Well, that would make the Aemish stats look that much better.
Ditto the teenagers who love their snow bikes and decide “screw this sect of 17th century nutters, I’ll join the English”. You got one risk taker out of your community. Good for your stats.
Same thing with Mormons and the unemployed. You get your elder to come and help a few times. Then, he gets fed up and you get the message it’s time to move on.
Most problems we have didn’t exist in the past b/c
1- our technology didn’t allow us to attempt to address those. I got the feeling (no hard data) that we’ve progressed our ability to attempt solving hard problems at the margin faster than we’ve been able to reduce the costs of those technologies allowing us to make those attempts.
2- expectations have evolved possibly faster than our ability to use tech to satisfy them. Broader point but similar to 1.
3- male average salaries haven’t kept up. Both women joining the workforce, legal and illegal immigration and international trade have depressed salaries for a lot of men. We moved to a winner take all economy. It’s great for women, immigrants, innovators and we slashed poverty across the globe. As a result, median earnings are not longer enough to afford almost best in class lifestyle.
NB: We have to circumvent the exact historical time you’re talking about. I don’t think being a factory worker in the 1910s was any kind of healthy living…
> I got the feeling (no hard data) that we’ve progressed our ability to attempt solving hard problems at the margin faster than we’ve been able to reduce the costs of those technologies allowing us to make those attempts.
See the use of mass isolation to prevent pandemic disease. Is it worth it? I suspect it is. But we’re paying a lot more in temporary economic activity for the sake of killing the virus, while paying a lot less in the permanent loss of friends and family to the disease.
I don’t work in the medical field, but I think you got the point about the cost of lawyers, clerks, and other administrative staff dead wrong. Three points:
1. The existence of the hospital’s staff of lawyers et al necessitates a symmetry of lawyers et al hired by the insurance companies who try to do the swindling. Whether they succeed or fail, their cost goes to the consumer. When they succeed, it saves the insurance company money — maybe (see point 2). The consumer has already paid their deductible, so it only helps the consumer in the sense that the premium costs might be slightly lower (though we have no reason to assume this savings is passed on). But the administrative costs are constant, borne by the consumer, and only exist because the insurance companies try to pay less.
2. Hospitals and clinics have costs of their own that require recoupment from some entity. When insurance companies refuse to pay for one thing, the hospital still has to finance it somehow. So why wouldn’t they raise the price of the things insurance companies will pay for? Why wouldn’t the price be statically and artificially inflated across all services to account for when the insurance company won’t pay? Won’t this cost everyone more in the long run?
3. The claim that an insurance company could become “honorable” enough to justify not being charged administrative costs is laughable. The hospital is keeping this staff on payroll. The only reason they can waive the cost for Amish people is because it’s such a small percentage of total patients. If an insurer representing ~20% of patients decided it would always pay everything, do you think the hospital is going to lay off 20% of its legal team? Or is it going to keep charging the admin fees? At what percentage of patients might a hospital decide to do one over the other?
“If an insurer representing ~20% of patients decided it would always pay everything, do you think the hospital is going to lay off 20% of its legal team?”
Trivially, if they have a hundred people working 10,000 denials a week and they go down to 8,000 denials, you should be able to lay off twenty people or devote more resources to following up with other insurers, which also improves the bottom line. So yeah, maybe. If anything it seems more mysterious that Amish get administrative costs waived now, when they have an extremely small impact on overhead.
The other thing I think this misses is that insurers are not “charged” in the normal sense: they get a claim for $X and they pay $X-Y of it. Y is usually set by contract between the hospital and the insurer, or declared by fiat if the insurer is the 800 pound gorilla in the room (e.g. Medicare, sometimes the bigger private companies). The relationship between the insurer and the hospital matters.
The fact that Amish get administrative costs waived isn’t at all mysterious to me — they’ve demonstrated that they’ll go as far as Mexico for care, so it’s in the hospitals’ best interests to incentivize them to stay local, and waiving admin costs is an easy way to do that.
Maybe a real Amish expert will correct me, but I’ve read quite a bit on the Amish and there are some trivial facts about them I think you (Scott) got slightly wrong…
Pretty sure the Amish are mostly descended from the Swiss, not from Germans. Also, if you were going to generalize when most of their technology is “from” I think it’d be around the late-19th/early-20th century, which is when they earnestly began their extreme selectivity of new technologies.
The Amish exceptions to things like health insurance and social security are based not on a miracle but on their religious forswearing of gambling (because insurance is basically betting against yourself); I believe they won the exemption based on a 1st Amendment ruling.
Well that’s what insurance used to be and is supposed to be. Mostly now it is just an expensive discount plan.
It’s now both. Yes, your health insurance premiums make your specialist visit copay $40 instead of $200, but they will also make your catastrophic hospitalization bill $5,000 instead of half a million.
Well yes, that’s why I said “mostly” and not “entirely”. I stand by “mostly” though.
There are Swiss Amish in the US (maybe in Indiana?), but they’re a separate crowd.
The better know groups in Pennsylvania and Ohio are mostly German, I think.
Edit: Wikipedia link
As I understand it the private mutual-aid societies (aka friendly society, benefit society, etc.) were an significant factor and what they did was absolutely a form of risk pooling. So I don’t think you can discount risk pooling organizations as as part of a solution.
When and where did your grandmother work as a nurse? She may not have understood that many of the “religious organizations” were risk pooling societies (eg. Ladies Friends of Faith Benevolent Association), and she may have nursed late enough to be in the period where they were losing influence. It is also my understanding the immigrants and other low-income people were big participants in the mutual-aid societies, so I’m not sure about the claim that poor people were free, except possibly in the cases where the hospitals were run by charitable orders.
Can’t Singaporean health care system be described as modernized and adapted to industrial and urban society Amish one? You have personal account for some savings forced by government, which is your main source for funding your health care. You can use it later in life for retirenment and savings can be inherited (if I remember correctly). So everyone has clear incentive to not overspend. There’s a state insurance, but only for rare diseases and catastrophic admissions, so it’s a proper insurance, not prepaid scheme. Finally, treatment of all those with chronic pain, mental health, end of life care and simply treatment of impoverished are all subsidized by taxpayers. There are various classes of quality of care – if you want to cut your bills, simply choose slightly worse treatment, with more crowded rooms and so on. Also, being a city state, Singapore has great advantage – if you want to chose hospital with best quality or lowest price, you don’t fly from Pennsylvania to Tijuana. You simply go with car or subway, in worst case to the other side of the island.
Results? Singaporeans are very healthy, their health care is one of the best in the world according to various ratings, and it’s also cheap – both on the personal and social level (total spending only 3% of GDP, if I remember correctly).
I believe Singapore also operates at an interesting margin between the high-cost developed world and the low-cost developing world. When I visited last year, for instance, it was clear that you could get meals at either price ($15 for a dish at restaurants or $1 for a dish at hawker centers). Are hospitals able to ride this margin by hiring a low of low cost Malay labor for janitorial duties and lower-skill nursing activities?
It’s interesting to see this deep dive into the cost increases predicted by economics theory. Basic supply and demand theory predicts that increased demand for medical care (i.e. more people with more coverage due to use of insurance) increases costs, but the specific mechanism is left blank.
Since Scott also brought up college costs it’s neat to compare how the two institutions responded as economic theory would predict: to arrive in the same place of highly inflated costs, but by different paths.
It’s interesting to see one of the few areas where modern economics actually make solid real-world predictions, yet appropriately refrains from predicting the specific mechanism. Being able to predict the endpoint without solving each step, (see also: 3 body problem) is somewhat rare.
Scott, a helpful contrast here might be healthcare cost-sharing ministries, which have advantages similar to the Amish and can likewise offer prices much lower than insurance:
1) they’re nonprofits
2) they bargain with providers
3) members are required to avoid certain risks, like smoking
4) members are asked to do some comparison shopping.
The question of honoring bills on the other hand is a fraught one. Sometimes members will get procedures that are obviously not covered under a ministry’s up-front, when-you-sign-up guidelines. In that case they will refuse to pay for the procedure, which the hospital no doubt pattern matches to “insurance company trying to scam us.” Refusing to pay for certain things keeps costs low elsewhere, though.
Cards on the table, I work for a healthcare cost-sharing ministry, so I have experience with how this works under our guidelines. I can’t speak for other ministries, but until recent price changes we covered individuals for <$50/mo and families for <$150/mo if you were willing to accept a high deductible and some restrictions on what we'd pay for, and the no deductible plan was about three times as much.
AMA.
How often is this clearly understood by the hospital before the procedure (and surely it doesn’t include many emergency procedures like broken bones or ruptured appendices)?
It seems hard to call it fraud if everyone knows the policy upfront. It could be that the hospital is used to hard line negotiations that fold later and figure it’s better to send a bill than turn away a customer.
The hospital isn’t going to know in advance what our guidelines are, though there are of course categories most health insurance won’t cover. And there is definitely an aspect of “send bill first, ask questions later”; they won’t literally accuse us of fraud, but they may think we’re playing games with them, and will negotiate accordingly.
The commonest thing we refuse to pay for is probably pointless tests, but that’s more a problem we have with alternative medicine people. Another big one is pointless ambulance rides, which is one I could see surprising providers.
The first thing done in a medical waiting room is to fill out a medical history survey and insurance information. Is it not common practice for hospitals to run this information to find out things like what policies are covered, whether they are in network, etc.? It seems like that could be done via automation.
I hate to be the “there ought to be a law” guy, but hospitals should be required to tell you before admittance (in non-life threatening emergency situations) how their treatment fits into your policy, and insurers should be required to have a way for hospitals to instantly know this.
On the contrary, automating something like that would be very hard. We can’t even automate our own eligibility process, and we have CPT codes + medical history for every procedure we’re asked to cover. Humans have a knack for designing complex things that are not so hard to wrap your own mind around but really stupidly incredibly hard to describe correctly in a formal system like a computer program.
It would be really nice if hospitals could do this, but it’s impractical. Better that the responsibility falls on the patient to know the policies of their insurance (or cost-sharing) program.
(I think I could get behind a similar law, requiring insurance/cost-share/whatever places to provide an “eligibility calculator” that spits out a yes-no answer based on the information provided on the waiting room form you mentioned. Difficult or not, we would build it if we legally had to, and it would incentivize us to simplify our eligibility rules, which is a good thing. We could produce savings elsewhere by eliminating positions that negotiate with providers. But placing the responsibility to build such a thing on hospitals would be a terrible idea.)
What I’m envisioning is that a hospital receptionist will take your number and provider, go to the provider’s website, enter your number and the procedure code, and get a form to print out that says “You are here for [X]. This hospital [is/is not] IN YOUR NETWORK, and this service [Does/Does not] qualify for coverage, but you will be required to pay [$Y] copay per your policy terms. Additional services will require additional authorization. If your condition worsens to a state where you cannot consent to further treatment, the hospital is authorized to make medical decisions in accordance with best practice. To dispute, call 555-1234. Sign here _ _ _”
Finding all this out obviously happens later in the billing department. It should be done up front. Preferably with the actual price or a price range included.
I understand it is in various parties interest to haggle a lot of this behind closed doors with official negotiators trying to decrease and increase various numbers, but I don’t think it is in the consumers collective long term interest.
Eligibility doesn’t always come down to procedure code; medical history is important, too, like for preexisting conditions. Does the receptionist have to check that, too? For some insurance companies a little checkbox saying “this is a preexisting condition” might suffice. But our rules for covering preexisting conditions are pretty complex. Medical history also matters because our cheaper plans cap coverage for illnesses at $125,000, unless you have our catastrophic plan (which is unlimited). Good luck getting all that from the waiting room form.
If there were a law, we might be forced to simplify. I’d really like to see that, but I dunno how well it would work; many regulations just distort the market in ways that are hard to see ahead of time. I’m sympathetic to the idea, because I want to live not by kludge, but I’m not confident in it.
That’s a good point. I’d settle for “This hospital [is/is not] in your network based on information provided. You are here for procedure X, which is classified as [emergency/essential/elective]. Please call your insurance at __ to ensure the procedure is covered, or you may be liable for the full amount of $X for this visit.”
Then again, I think this is probably already done, at least verbally, for many visits. But it was pretty annoying when we got billed out of network for an annesthiologist despite every other part of the operation being in-network. I’m not quite sure what we would have done differently in the moment, but when planning it would have been good to know this would be an issue.
> Another big one is pointless ambulance rides, which is one I could see surprising providers.
As someone who volunteers in EMS, I’m deeply interested in how you categorize this. There are patients that I’m reasonably certain don’t need an ambulance, but which I’m preventing by law from dumping on the curb. I’ve also dealt with hospitals which would frequently pay us the BLS rate for what is effectively a wheelchair van trip simply to be able to get the patient out the door.
I don’t think it’ll be too helpful; our rule is too strict to cover all worthwhile ambulance rides. We only cover rides where
a) your condition is life-threatening, and
b) the hospital you’re at can’t adequately treat you, but
c) the hospital you’re being transferred to can.
For example, if you’re at a local emergency room but you need a major trauma center, they can send you to one and we’ll cover it. Likewise a lifeflight. But we’ll never e.g. pay for an ambulance from your home to the hospital.
My understanding is that health “insurance” in the US was less an innovative response to a problem of high market prices for health care, and more of an innovative response to new deal price controls and extremely high nominal tax rates.
In the 1930s-40s, it was in most cases literally illegal (or extremely inefficient) to offer your employees a market-clearing wage. So employers had to get creative to attract and retain quality employees. Thus, they came up with schemes wherein the employer would provide goods-in-kind rather than money wages, which were non-taxable and exempt from controls. One such good was basically a guarantee to provide free medical care. Note that this isn’t really “insurance” in the traditional sense (the whole ‘your car insurance doesn’t pay for an oil change’ analogy is cliche at this point, but remains basically accurate).
As soon as that became relatively common, we suffer from the “spending other people’s money” incentive problem you outline and everything goes downhill from there…
This is more or less my understanding of the chain of events as well. One perhaps relevant detail you left out of the story is that unlike other forms of in-kind/nonmonetary remuneration, employer sponsored healthcare got codified as permanently nontaxable when they were closing other loopholes, whereas out of pocket medical expenditures were not similarly tax-advantaged. Which is why insurance remained so pervasive beyond the wage controls.
This story seems uncontroversial as the “original sin of US healthcare” among my various economics podcasts. Though my listening preferences skew neoclassical/free market.
Given how often I encounter it, I thought it was more or less common knowledge, and was surprised Scott didn’t even mention it.
I’ve heard the same story, but expanded in the following way:
Employers were responding to salary/compensation ceilings instituted during WWII by offering free health care to their employees. The members of Congress who instituted the wage price controls saw this happening and cried foul. They started working toward ending the practice legislatively; they wanted to count the in-kind benefits as monetary compensation that would count toward the wage price ceiling.
Meanwhile, FDR was facing a strong public movement toward socializing several major industries – especially health care. Despite his reputation on the Right as being practically a Socialist, he didn’t support this move. He couldn’t shut down the movement by just saying ‘no’, especially as it was an international political call. He needed an alternative to propose to voters. Employer subsidies was already happening, and was a viable alternative that would shut down the socialists. (Indeed, it has continued to be effective at doing just that despite a lot of subsequent dissatisfaction with the current system.)
Around this time certain employers were pushing back on the attempts by Congress to count health care subsidies as part of price-controlled compensation limits; they did this by proposing contrary legislation to actually subsidize the practice. This was credible because FDR and anti-socialists got on board with the idea. Which is how we ended up with the current employer-based system. It’s a very ‘bootlegger and baptist’ story, not a system that was rationally designed to solve problems specific to delivering health care in an affordable/effective/responsible way.
I don’t see any way to directly eliminate employer subsidies, since it would never pass politically. Perhaps the only way around this would be to expand the subsidies employers get to individuals, who could then form their own co-ops and shop around as they see fit. If that happens I predict that the subsidy itself becomes part of political platforms. “Vote for me and your employer won’t have to pay as much for your health insurance!” isn’t a viable campaign slogan. But on an individual level it is. At a certain point the subsidy increases and you end up with the equivalent of a voucher-based system of health care, with the possibility of paying extra for additional care.
Common understanding is that a large amount of the low life expectancy in the past was skewed towards infant and early childhood deaths. It seems almost unbelievable to me that the Amish, with their enormous families and non-modern healthcare practices, would do much better on this front than the rest of the country. And I assume they couldn’t possibly have those numbers if this wasn’t the case.
Long colonial life-expectancy therefore seems like it could be largely a reporting error. If Amish families were largely outside of the hospital/birth-certificate system in the past, they may not report the life OR death of a 2-week-old infant. Since this can skew the average so strongly, that could be the bulk of the difference between 50-year expectancy and 70.
What do you mean by “non-modern health care practices”? The Amish aren’t using herbs and leeches; they mostly vaccinate their children, and when they become seriously ill send them to English hospitals. For most things they are going to skew closer to using a small-town general practitioner than flying off to the bestest most elite specialist at the Mayo Clinic, but in terms of childhood mortality they’re using pretty much everything we developed over the century or two that childhood mortality went from horrific to almost negligible.
And that’s pretty much always been the case, AFIK. The Amish have never been averse to using something reasonably close to state-of-the-art medical technology to keep their children (and in most cases their adults) from dying, whether that was the early 18th century state of the art 200 years ago or the current state of the art today. Maybe a generation or so behind, more because they are rural and reluctant to travel rather than from any religious opposition, but that’s not going to make a huge difference in infant or childhood mortality.
There’s no need to posit secret graves filled with unrecorded Amish baby-corpses, and I don’t think they are hiding their dead babies from researchers who are honestly and respectfully asking about how their health care system works.
Childbirth complications happen. Many of them can be handled by midwives, etc. And there are a small number of healthcare providers I’ve dealt with who are trusted by the Amish. They aren’t called unless something is wrong, but they will go in and help with some of the severe cases.
And a lot of died-in-childbirth can be addressed with some basic surgical knowledge and antibiotics.
I think any discussion of health care costs has to address the distorting effect of Medicare/Medicaid on health care prices.
This is how it was once explained to me by a health care administrator. Imagine we created food insurance to ensure that everyone could afford food. Each insurance company would negotiate with grocery stores for what it could cover and at what price. Can of corn is 80 cents? United might say, “We’ll cover 65 cents with a 15 cent co-pay.” Blue Cross says it will cover 68 cents with a 12 cent co-pay. And the uninsured pays 80 cents.
Medicare/Medicaid enters the picture and says, “We will pay 63 cents for that can of corn with no co-pay.” Now, the store has to raise prices on the uninsured in order to make up the loss it takes on the M/M cans. Before long, cans of corn are $2.79 sticker price. The United/BCBS shield customers are still paying 80 cents between insurance/co-pay and the M/M customers are still paying 63 cents w/no co-pay. For those customers, the hospital writes off the difference between the sticker price and the price paid. But the uninsured customer is paying $2.79 and before long, can’t afford food.
My guess is that because the Amish are reliable customers in terms of payment, the hospitals are charging them 80 cents for the can of corn rather than $2.79.
There is no optimal solution to this problem. I think the fairest solution, which spreads out the costs across society, is to mandate that hospitals have one price for a can of corn for everyone, regardless of private insurance, government insurance or no insurance. Each hospital can set its own price (with regulations protecting against price gouging) and insurance companies can determine how much of that price it will meet. And M/M has to cover sticker price. This will result in higher taxes, but will also keep healthcare prices honest.
When our son was born, the hospital billed us $1000 for the nursery. Which our son never entered. At the time, Medicaid was on the hook for the bill. I tried to call up and get it changed, because the naked fraud there bothered me. But I couldn’t get any traction on it because I wasn’t the payer. And I had no idea how to get in touch with the actual payer to report said fraud.
So… it’s not that M/M pays 63 cents for the can of corn. It’s that M/M patients get a can of corn, but M/M is paying for a can of corn, and also a can of peas, and seventeen pounds of diced frozen carrots that don’t actually exist.
This fraud has been around for a long time. When I was born, my mother was charged for a private hospital room (she’d been in a shared room). She dislikes fraud as much as I, and fought it for months. She ended up asking for he room number of her so-called private room, and then went to the hosptial, found the room number, knocked on the door, and found it was… an office. She then threatened to go to the newspaper with her billing issue, and they finally relented. This billing odyssey lasted over six months.
They count on everyone being too exhausted to fight.
Another thing that would help is to require disclosing and agreeing upon the price ahead of time, to allow comparison shopping. At least outside emergency situations; those should be required to have a published price list.
Do I understand correctly that in America, the hospital just makes up a number after they treated you, with you having an obligation to pay it, and basically no right to dispute it? That sounds like they have no incentive not to charge as much as they feel like.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ran a great article last year describing the life of a rural doctor who cares for the Amish community in a small Wisconsin town: https://www.jsonline.com/in-depth/news/special-reports/2019/10/10/wisconsin-country-doctor-treats-amish-health-studies-genetic-diseases-medicine-la-farge-james-deline/3901472002/
It also addresses a lot of the questions raised in this post about how the system works: hard-working low-paid medical practitioners, generally lower healthcare expectations, and resilient community spirit. It also goes into how chronic diseases are dealt with, given a prevalence of rare genetic diseases in the community. It’s one of the best news articles I read last year — highly recommended.
I have heard that one of the primary functions of old “secret brotherhood” organizations (masons, shriners, elks, lions, moose, oddfellows, Knights of Columbus, etc.) was basically insurance: take care of a member’s family if the member dies, cover extraordinary medical expenses, etc. The small memberships, secret oaths, and attendance requirements helped to cut down on fraud and free riders, to keep expenses low. Possibly one of the key reasons for the decline of these organizations was the rise of employer-provided insurance.
The Knights of Columbus still do life insurance! I have a friend who works for them selling life insurance.
As someone who also has a very good insurance plan but is aware of it, you really should look into recent trends regarding deductibles.
In particular, KFF has a metric which tracks the proportions of medical spending and insurance deductibles. On average, people now spend close to half of the year out of pocket before meeting their deductible, a big jump from 15 years ago where the average deductible was met by February.
I consider this to be an inadequate metric because deductibles are legally capped while spending is not and so the high spenders are no doubt pushing up the average much higher. I can’t find the same data using the median, but I am pretty confident it would be worse (meaning the median worker who doesn’t have stage 4 outliersarcoma has to go longer out-of-pocket before meeting their deductible). But I can’t find a version of this same data using the median.
My point though is the whole “people over-consume health care because insurers handle it all” framework seems predicated on 90s and 00s numbers that don’t hold up as well. Talking about how people are “briefly” limited by deductibles does not jibe with how I hear my working-class family and friends talk about insurance.
I’ve been predicting/hoping that the increasing adoption of high-deductible plans will ultimately, in a way that nobody ever really planned/wanted, lead us to something much closer to a free market system where prices actually matter, people comparison shop, etc.
Maybe very marginally but for the most part people in high-deductible plans can’t do much shopping. They’re stuck in-network if they want the expense to apply towards their deductible and there won’t be much diversity in prices since providers will converge on the reimbursement rate. And meta-shopping for good insurance plans is still mostly not a thing outside Obamacare since they’re tied to your job.
I think you are underestimating how much the end of life treatments are and how much they contribute to the overall cost of healthcare. Crisis of Abundance by Arnold Kling went into it a number of years ago and found a pretty substantial factor.
You also have to wonder what the QALY of those incremental years really are.
And, for those who missed it, the Arnold Kling that @smilerz mentions showed up in this thread with a mention of his book.
I’d love to see some data on the prevalence of payers “scamming” providers. It sounds like Scott has had some bad experiences. Full disclosure: I work for a nonprofit medicare advantage payer, and have previously worked for an LTC insurer, though my speciality is data engineering and BI, not insurance per se. My experience in ten years has been that everyone I have worked with is honest, and has done nothing more than hold members and providers to the letter of the policies, and frequently generously bend the rules in favor of members and providers. It is quite common, however, for us to encounter fraudulent claims submitted by providers. Granted, I have never worked for a large for-profit insurer, and perhaps my experience would be different there.
I’d also like to see some more info on what Scott has in mind. In my experience, a lot of the administrative cost runs along the lines of:
1) Insurer: We’re not paying because [our information shows that the husband’s insurance has first duty to pay/we don’t see that the symptoms justified a bill for a high level office visit/you haven’t shown that the member tried this lower cost alternative to surgery first/etc]
2) Hospital: You should pay because [here’s a letter showing that husband’s insurance has already paid everything they’re going to/here’s some medical records showing that the high level office visit charge or surgery is appropriate under your policies]
3) Insurer: Ok, here’s some money or No, you still haven’t met our policies because . . .
The problem with the idea of insurers reducing costs by just paying everything is that some provider will start rounding more and more of their office visits up to the higher levels, ordering MRIs on the machine they just bought when they don’t necessarily need to, etc.
One way the Amish might be addressing this prisoner’s dilemma would be if they push the providers hard on “did you bill the auto insurance carrier” “does this really need to be a 45 minute visit” “do I really need an MRI,” etc.
This is a fascinating topic that honestly cannot be covered in a comment. I just want to offer a couple points:
1. not all solutions scale. In fact, generally, they do not. Finland runs a very clean and efficient – and free – school system that they’re happy with. But you can pick up the whole of Finland and drop it onto Manhattan, and people would not really notice. The same system will probably not work even for NYC, let alone for the US.
It’s a bit like the highly efficient management of your Wifi compared to the Internet.
So just how much Amish’s system, or bits of it, is relevant, is a big question.
2. one of the biggest – in my system analytic’s lay opinion – reasons for our expensive system is that the users are price insensitive at the point of purchase. Insurance loves that because they get to manage more expense – and add more fees. Provides love that for obvious reasons. Users love that (after having paid the premium and forgotten about it).
One of the feasible, policy-applicable ways out are the high deductible plans backed up by HSA accounts. Users get to see and feel the prices, while being protected against catastrophic events.
I’m a Canadian in the US, I have had exposure to both medical systems _and_ both cultures surrounding them. This take is 100% true. Americans constantly go to the doctor for things they don’t need to, constantly order tests they don’t need to, and generally use way more medical resources than Canadians do.
One of the _major_ culture shocks I experienced moving to the US was that I was shocked at how frequently Americans seem to go to the hospital for minor things. Things like (this is a convenient example) the flu. Never in my life had I ever even heard of someone going to the hospital for the flu, unless they were elderly and in need of ER treatment. You just wouldn’t do that, because why would you go spend _six hours_ waiting to see a doctor at a clinic, when you know he’s just going to take your temperature, give you some advil, and tell you to drink water and rest. We have advil, water, and rest at home. Meanwhile the first time I got the flu in the US, everyone was telling me to go to the doctor. The conversation went something like this:
Me: “I have a fever of 102 and feel like shit”
Them: “You have the flu! Go to the doctor”
Me: “Uh… why? There’s no medicine to cure the flu, what’s the point?”
Them: “Well they’ll test you to confirm that it’s the flu”
Me: “I already know I’m sick, what does it matter if it’s technically influenza vs something else?”
Them: “Because then you’ll know it’s not something worse”
Me: “I already know it’s not something worse because if it was something worse I would feel worse.”
To this day I still don’t understand what the point of flu testing is, from an individual perspective.
As a Canadian in predominantly blue-tribe circles, I am constantly called upon to act as an avatar of my people and to condemn Americans for being ignorant redneck conservatives. And, as the obvious point of difference, I am frequently called to comment on health care. The US healthcare system is terrible and way too expensive, isn’t free healthcare so much better? Well, I have a lot of thoughts about this, but one of my biggest thoughts is “maybe it wouldn’t be so expensive if you all didn’t go to the doctor every time you have the sniffles”.
The really frustrating part is that, it’s as you say, it’s not poor people doing this. It’s mostly richer people doing this. And they aren’t doing it with their own money, they’re doing it with their cushy employer-sponsored healthcare, which they pay very little of their own money for. These are, generally, the same people who I see typically advocating for Canadian-style universal care. They don’t seem to understand that if they got what they were asking for, the quality of care (from their perspective, anyway; I don’t think this care was needed in the first place) would drop dramatically. It would be cheaper, yes, but it would be cheaper because of bureaucratic mechanisms kicking in that either explicitly or implicitly (because you don’t want to sit there in a waiting room for six hours) ration care. The cost savings comes from the rationing, and there’s no reason why we couldn’t just ration right now. Both at the individual level (_just stay home_ when you have the flu) and at the insurer level (insurers can, and frequently do, exercise exactly the same rationing that the government would. Except when insurers do it everyone gets mad, and when the government does it, everyone’s ok with it)
If this is a major cost driver, we’d expect to see post-pandemic US health care costs drop significantly from people keeping up the habit of substituting telemedicine for things they would have gone to the hospital for pre-pandemic, no?
I think it’s worth noting that this behavior is rational. I have no incentive to consume healthcare in a price-sensitive way because I’m not paying for it.
I have some incentive to avoid diagnoses which will place me in a higher risk pool in the future – with the ACA that’s less of an issue, but that could change and as I understand is still an issue with medicare. To your point about flu, I will sometimes ask for a flu-test so I can get started on tamiflu ASAP. That’s at an urgent care though – even if I met my out of pocket max so that the cost was a non-issue, an ER visit takes hours.
There actually seems to be some effort by the medical establishment to “ration” care, that is most doctors will put up some resistance to unnecessary tests. (I speculate there is some pressure from insurance companies to keep costs low). But, there are sometimes magic words you can use, and persistence, and if that fails just find a more cooperative doctor.
Americans pay for their healthcare in money. Canadians pay for their healthcare in time.
When I have family visiting from Canada I drive around to the major hospitals and show them the ER waiting rooms. They can’t believe that they are that empty. There’s a lot of patient flow – it’s just being handled quickly.
Thanks for this post. I think it pretty well maps to my general frustration with the health care debate in the US. I think a lot of the same people who argue for the US to have a system that more approximates the Canadian one would not agree with the premise that “Americans use too much health care.” Generally speaking, I think most people in this debate do not understand the relevant tradeoffs involved.
My father recently passed away from pancreatic cancer. The final bill for the month that he spent in the hospital for all of the tests and whatnot prior to coming home and dying a few weeks later was something like $300k. He wasn’t the kind of guy to go to the doctor excessively, and I can easily imagine the final hospital bill being at least 90% of his entire lifetime medical spending.
My intuition, based on this anecdote and nothing else, is that this is not a particularly uncommon situation, where the thing that finally kills someone consumes the majority of their lifetime medical spending.
If a community had a norm of “God’s will be done” once people reach a certain age or level of frailty, it seems plausible that it could drastically reduce medical costs overall (while simultaneously reducing life expectancy by a few years, perhaps?).
This sounds pretty hard to believe.
Agreed. How exactly could one explain that?
In colonial times, their lifestyles, habits, and religious beliefs weren’t very far off at all from what the average “English” person was up to…
And we weren’t dying at 40 or 50.
We were dying at either 5 or 70.
I’m suspicious about the claim that the minister handing out aid well cause he knows everyone. I suspect it is true for the median Amish person, (so maybe I’m not so suspicious) but for women trapped in abusive marriages, gay people, women who want more rights, people who are bad at conforming to the Amish way, generally, the minister is likely not going to use money on them effectively. They’ll be labeled trouble makers.
I mean imagine if you were under the power of the minister and completely dependent on him for your healthcare expenditures. A weirdo rationalist like yourself? You’d be screwed.
The median health may look good, but I bet (and I guess that would be difficult to study, and perhaps I’m mistaken) you’d find subsections of really poor health outcomes. It seems to me Amish religion is likely to be a bit like the happiness version of the trolley problem, would you have the median member of your community much happier at the price of the wierdo’s in your community being much less happy?
My own home faith community, Mormonism, seems like Amish light in a lot of ways, you have the really good health outcomes, except for the outcasts with really bad health outcomes, but the median is the one thats usually talked about.
The big thing that is cool about the Amish though, is that you can often vote with your feet and immigrate to various different level of strictness in Amish communities. Mormonism is pretty strict, unless you move to a new geographic location your stuck with your bishop, who has great authority over you.
I will say its much more difficult to study whats wrong with religion than what it gets right, because whats wrong with religion usually comes in the form of a few good men code red style cloak and dagger stuff, which is inherently difficult to study.
That is to say, strong social norms on secret anti social activity that you deploy against dissenters and don’t tell anyone about. At least in Mormonism….
Generally agree with this.
In closed societies such as this, the “outliers” can easily be silenced, or in extreme cases, removed entirely.
The US government has no such options.
The answer to “What about all the chronically ill people I interact with every day? Where are they in Amish society?” is almost certainly “suffering in silence somewhere and you’ll never find out because there is no mechanism for them to ‘go to the press’ or whatever” or “kicked out of it and sent to you and your colleagues to deal with”
I agree with this in the general case, but I think the effect is much weaker when it comes to acute medical care (or chronic care where treatments are obviously effective, e.g. insulin for diabetics). There are a lot of crappy people in the world, and most of them are particularly crappy to their outgroup. But we touched on this an OT or two ago with the bit where religious groups were doing charitable medical outreach efforts in response to the pandemic, and the number of people who are such egregious shits that they will deliberately withhold lifesaving medical care where there is a norm of providing such care is pretty small. And it’s tempting to think that our outgroups are all full of that nasty sort of person, but it’s rarely true.
Partial exception when the medical care is for the obvious consequence of sinful behavior, e.g. snowmobile-riding in the Amish case. But I’d wager that the Amish woman whose arm is broken by her abusive husband, gets about the same standard of care as the Amish woman whose arm is broken in a carriage accident. She may then be ostracized as a disobedient wife, which would be a legitimate and plausible criticism of the Amish community, but she’s not likely to have her arm amputated because the community wouldn’t pay to have the bone set.
I don’t think they’d treat abused women less than those that get an equivalent injury.
Even in communities where it may be OK to hit your wife, as she’s expected to obey and whatever, hitting a farm worker hard enough to incapacitate them is not something that will endear a husband to the community. So while the community may ignore bruises or whatever, I expect that they won’t show the same level of understanding for a husband who breaks his wife’s ribs.
And in most cases, where domestic violence is concerned, the wife says she fell from the stairs/horse/whatever, and everybody pretends to believe her. The husband doesn’t go around saying he hit her, and everybody quietly pretends they don’t know what’s happening, because what happens in somebody else’s family is not your business. So the pastor would pretend to believe the wife and pay her bills if her ribs get broken.
She won’t be denied medical care; she’ll be denied a divorce and a safe home, which is what would save her.
One assumes the Amish don’t have “rough music” or equivalent; I wonder if they have some gentler corrective? Perhaps shunning? Given their intense abhorrence for violence, I suspect that anything as overt as pummeling your wife has a fair chance at reprisal, at least if you aren’t the bishop or something.
This is all very fair.
If can add, though : the Amish have a very high relative incidence of genetic disease, as a consequence of their intense and isolating social structure.
I agree, I think the elimination of direct price discovery through insurance is a major driver of healthcare costs. If individuals were directly responsible for their healthcare costs prices would necessarily have to be transparent, especially for non-emergent services. In a world without insurance covering these services, providers would only be able to charge what their patients could afford. The challenge is that many areas now have oligopoly/monopoly situations where most of the healthcare services are controlled by a single entity. Insurance has driven this concentration and lack of competition as well, as large entities are better positioned to negotiate prices and navigate the high costs of billing and compliance.
I agree, I think the elimination of direct price discovery through insurance is a major driver of healthcare costs.
Most vet care is paid for out of pocket and prices are relatively transparent but the growth in spending mirrors that of human healthcare. That undermines your theory.
It’s an interesting question. My guess is that the growth in veterinary spending largely correlates with improved outcomes in veterinary care (pets are living longer, suffering less), which is seemingly not all that true among humans in the US.
I don’t have pets but my understanding is that veterinary prices are, in general, not rising nearly as fast as human health care prices are. Increased veterinary spending would be a factor of the increased priority of pet care.
I don’t have pets but my understanding is that veterinary prices are, in general, not rising nearly as fast as human health care prices are.
You would be wrong. Vet prices are rising even faster.
But as the paper’s authors document, animal medical spending appears to be increasing at a faster rate than the human equivalent. Data from the federal Consumer Expenditure Survey shows that between 1996 and 2012, our own health care spending surged by almost 50 percent while pet medical spending jumped by 60 percent. During the same period, the percentage of physicians increased by 40 percent while the supply of veterinarians all but doubled.
https://slate.com/business/2016/09/the-cost-of-pet-health-care-could-be-rising-faster-than-the-cost-of-human-health-care-study-says.html
That doesn’t address my point. I don’t dispute that veterinary spending is up. But that could be explained by people having more pets, or seeking more complicated pet care than they did previously. Hence, my comment about pet outcomes.
or seeking more complicated pet care than they did previously.
That’s the same with humans. IIRC increasing healthcare costs aren’t primarily being driven by the cost of the same procedure/drug going up. It’s that we’re doing more.
Are we talking vets or pet vets?
I’d not be surprised if most vets in the US worked with livestock.
This is a good point. I would guess increasing costs for educating a veterinarian and increased services are driving the rise in cost. Anecdotally, people definitely seem more willing to spend on their pet’s care, especially on life-extending treatments like chemotherapy, surgery, etc.
Also, it is fair to say that even a “transparent” healthcare pricing structure would not lead to information symmetry given the wide gap between a provider’s level of knowledge and a patient’s. If a doctor tells someone they (or their pet) need expensive treatments/diagnostics, they are probably going to be more willing to go along with it due to lack of knowledge and the fear factor…
I feel that many of those talking about price transparency don’t have an accurate view of how most healthcare dollars are spent. The majority of spending is for things that are episodic and emergent. The average person isn’t spending $5000/year on healthcare. They are spending a few $100 a year for 30 or 40 years and then they need $300k in care in the next six months or they are going to be in a very bad way. Price transparency isn’t all that valuable in that situation.
There has been a very noticeable shift in my lifetime from “our dog is very sick; dogs die and I guess it’s time for us to have a new one” to “our dog is very sick and the vet says it will cost $6000 to keep it alive for a while longer, I guess we have to come up with $6000”. If veterinary costs are only mirroring that of human health care, that’s probably a win for veterinary medicine on the cost front.
Right – this is the kind of thing I was getting at.
When I was a kid and our dogs got sick, my dad took them out back and shot them.
20 years later, I had a close personal friend who took a second job to raise $10,000 to pay for surgery for one of her dogs.
This will produce some pretty big changes in spending that have little to do with the actual cost of any given procedure…
The timing is a little off but it’s the same for humans. They used to call pneumonia “the old mans friend.” Prior to WWII when you got old and sick you died and you did it quickly and cheaply.
. And yes, they got medical care without health insurance, and avoided the kind of medical bankruptcies we see too frequently today. How did this work so well?
Before WWII there wasn’t all that much healthcare available. If you had a heart attack, cancer, a stroke, etc. there was nothing to be done. When Ike had his heart attack as president he was prescribed bed rest. That’s all that was available. With the advent of antibiotics, open heart surgery, chemotherapy after WWII there was suddenly an explosion of healthcare available.
You’ll notice that as soon as chemo, open heart surgery, antibiotics, etc. exploded onto the scene after WWII it was only a few years before Medicare and Medicaid came along.
Thanks for the insightful article. I appreciate your comments on the moral hazards and perverse incentives inherent in US healthcare.
The greatest misconception regarding the US healthcare system is that it is a “market” system. That is a misnomer. Not all privately-run systems are market systems.
In the purportedly “market-based” US system, money is taken from people’s paychecks and put into giant pools of money controlled by bureaucrats, and those bureaucrats control the terms by which goods and services (and accompanying payments) are distributed in the sector. Does that sound at all like a market system, or a socialized system?
Socialized medicine is not a policy proposal in the US. It is the status quo. We have a balkanized, privately-run socialized medicine system, but it is socialized medicine nonetheless.
By calling it “market-based,” Blue Tribe leaders get the joy of ascribing the problems of the broken system to Red Tribe principles. Red Tribe folks assume that because the system isn’t publicly run, it must be market-based. No Red Tribe leader advocates for an actual market-based system.
To be honest I think that all this talk of healthcare is missing the big elephant in the room, which is the fact that people have replaced their priests with doctors, but the Amish still have priests.
It seems that often enough people rely on hospitals to fulfill the role of the priesthood, to give certainty during uncertain times.
For an example, look at the ongoing pandemic, people want to make sure we give the medical system as much time as possible to “develop a solution” and flatten growth to “not fill in the ICUs”, but nobody is looking at or discussing the actual prospect for a solution, or discussing death rates in ICU vs normal care vs home for conditions of the same severity (and it can’t be that much, considering invasive ventilation 1-month death rates are at 9x%).
This smells of fear, of an inability to cope with the idea that “Yeah, no matter what we do a significant amount of people are going to die”, an inability to cope born partially out of the lack of religion.
Not to mention dying, which is an activity people undergo in hospitals, because, again, they are unable to cope with the idea of death, they are unable to cope with the idea of death without religion.
Or look at the finer details, the confession booth is now the psychologist or the psychiatrist, your priest telling you to keep the religious fast is now the nutritionist… etc
By no means am I saying religion is THE only solution here, I’m a fairly staunch atheist (or at least agnostic), but to me that seems to be the underlying cause here more than anything else.
What does the life expectancy for devout Christian Scientists look like? They reject all medical care and believe prayer alone can heal all maladies.
Maybe all healthcare is just a luxury good. Death is inevitable, what’s the point of going to such extremes just to put it off a little longer?
Or maybe I’ve just been alone in this tiny apartment for too long.
I don’t believe that is the case; Christian Scientists for example do not believe that prayer can heal a compound fracture and are perfectly willing to go to a hospital for that. I’m not sure exactly where they draw that line, but it is possible that they are mostly benefiting from modern medical care for the things that kill people when they are still young and rejecting it mostly for the things that kill people when they are old. That would weaken (but not eliminate) the life-expectancy signal.
There are a lot of things which are done in medicine which are both expensive and of questionable value. A lot of back and orthopedic surgeries may fall into this category. Same with generalized chemo for late-stage cancer. A lot of the stuff which is cost-effective is either pretty obvious (setting/plating a bone), or pretty cheap (generic antibiotics).
RE: Insurance companies scamming providers: It is incredibly naive to assume that “patients are on the side of the insurances” or that “If occasionally scamming providers meant insurance companies had to pay more money total, then they would stop doing it”.
First, insurance companies, like any other company, have zero incentive to lower their prices if they lower their costs. They only have to (barely) beat their competitor’s prices to stay competitive. If they can lower their costs even more, that means more profits to themselves.
Second, an insurance company that always scams can be seen as a defectobot, to oversimplify a bit, and I don’t need to explain to you why this is a more costly strategy in the long term than the Amish cooperate-cooperate. As for why they don’t change if it is that costly, well, why would they? Companies past a certain size are not rational actors. They are eldritch Molochian abominations with no agency of their own. And the incentives are all wrong for any single cog in the machine trying to reverse the trend. Scamming a hospital is a concrete short-term benefit that can easily be used to advanced a career, while the long-term costs of increased vigilance are hidden and not easily attributed to the actions of a single employee.
Insurance companies operate on the cost-plus model. The more expensive health care is, the more money they can earn.
Making them cost-plus was explicit government policy.
I would very much like a source on that. I’m not an American, but I thought the cost-plus model was ONLY for Medicare, while hospitals and private insurers were free to set their prices however they wanted.
Insurance companies must spend 80% – 85% or more of revenue on health care, any less and they must pay a rebate to their members, so their profits are hard capped at 15% – 20% of healthcare spending (roughly).
first hit on “PPACA profits limited”
https://thehealthcareblog.com/blog/2012/02/04/does-obamacare-limit-profits-for-health-insurance-companies-in-your-state/
Of course, when you frame it as “they must push through 85% of their income on medical costs” it looks nice and populist. But it’s cost-plus: the way for the insurance company to have more money for itself is to drive up the costs of everything underneath them.
Except that insurance companies compete for business too.
Obviously the market is not frictionless, but no employer or individual will sign up with an insurance company charging 2x its competitors.
Insurance companies as a whole arguably have an incentive for healthcare costs to increase, but that’s not functionally different than saying that sellers in ANY market have that incentive, and there’s a reason we have antitrust laws.
Driving up health costs generally impacts all insurance companies (approximately) the same. There’s no competitive disadvantage there.
Respectfully, as someone who has worked for multiple insurance companies, the idea that any insurance company would intentionally drive up costs in order increase the future hypothetical maximum absolute value of their share of the pie sounds insane to me. My company is very much concerned with limiting med expense to lower their MLR, and spends a great amount of effort to do so, much of which is directly beneficial to the insured. Even at a large for-profit insurer, they would have to bank on being able to capture a correspondingly larger amount of premium, which most certainly not guaranteed.
There is a third way—Robin Hanson’s proposal to buy health, not health care (see also here). Instead of mediating the conflict of interest between patients and insurance companies with a complex set of government regulations and terms in the insurance contract itself—rules which are difficult for the customer to understand and often create suboptimal outcomes—Hanson’s plan aligns the interests of insurance companies with patients so that no such rules are necessary. In short, insurance companies have no legal or contractual obligation to pay for any healthcare, but they do have a financial incentive for their customers to be healthy. This has a number of advantages over the present insurance system in the US:
– Insurance is cheaper because it won’t pay for procedures which aren’t worth the cost—the customer decides what tradeoff they want to make between their health and their insurance premiums, and the insurance company will only pay for procedures which are worth it given that
– Insurance won’t nickel-and-dime customers or try to get out of paying for procedures which are worth it, because their financial incentive is for their customers to be healthy, not simply to pay as little as possible
– Right now, insurance companies pay for what they have to pay for—they have no reason to care about what does and doesn’t work. Hanson’s proposal mobilizes capital to figure out what what actually makes people healthy. If you’ve ever wished there were more research into something, if you’ve ever wished it were easier to tell what treatments would actually work, if you’ve ever wished that babies didn’t die because the system didn’t care enough to give them the right nutrient fluid—imagine what would happen if the same amount of effort and intelligence and research that is currently applied to predicting asset prices were applied to making people healthier.
The current system is not inevitable.
The ideas:
and
Seem to conflict with one another.
If the incentive structure is broken, it might not send the corrective signal assumed in the first quote. It’s not at all clear to me that insurance companies are (mainly) incentivized to keep prices low. Companies are competing with one another for subscribers, which means it doesn’t matter to them AT ALL if the price for some surgery goes up 10x as long as that increase applies to everyone. But if I can get my hot shot lawyers to come up with some scheme (scam) where we are only paying 5x more on that surgery while everyone else pays 10x then I’m actually winning comparatively.
Bonus points if my schemes lead to further price increases (because hospitals spend more on administration), because then my lawyer-investment strategy is getting more opportunity to gain more of an advantage over my competitors. Theoretically this could eventually backfire if my firm’s reputation got bad enough, but a lot of health insurance companies seem to survive despite atrocious reputations.
I have heard it said that in our grandparent’s time, the largest expense a hospital had was laundry. Today, we have huge magnets to see inside you, and computer-guided particle beams to knock out your tumors, and so on, and an incentive system that rewards people for coming up with more expensive treatments with superior success rates while ignoring cheaper treatments with slightly lower success rates.
[Siderea’s series of posts on this seems like a solid hypothesis here.]
The Amish-Mennonite world I grew up in has a very similar system of mutual aid, and my brother is a deacon, so is one of the key people who handles financial issues (including healthcare) for his community, and co-ordinates with other communities so has a sense of what’s typcial. So I called him and got rough numbers. My sister (not Mennonite, but lives in the area) is a nurse, and provides some informal healthcare, so I have some insights from her as well.
My brother’s estimate of costs, for a church with 25 families, 150 people, of whom 100 are under 18–about $300,000 a year would be typical; about $100,000 paid out of pocket, about $200,000 paid by the church (about $2000 per person per year in total). Rough guess at total income would be about $2 – $3 million, so about 10% of income is going to health care.
There are a few additional points I’d note:
1) Adults who never joined the church aren’t part of the insurance pool, and often (depends on the community) are allowed to join Medicaid even as children if they will obviously never be metally capable adults: thus, severe congenital defects still are covered by Medicaid.
2) End of life care makes a big difference in costs. Almost no one gets aggressive chemotherapy, for example, and a lot of nursing care is provided by family members.
3) One place where the increasing costs are very visible is in childbirth-related costs: an uncomplicated childbirth costs about 10 times (inflation-adjusted) what it did 40 years ago. There’s a strong shift toward homebirth, and birthing centers that are only semi-medical, driven largely by costs.
4) Paying out of pocket means people are cognizant of costs. One thing my sister is frequently asked to do is advise people on whether they should go to the doctor, and if so, is it an emergency. Imagine that everyone asked a nurse “do I need to go see a doctor” before going to urgent care or the ER–it would save a significant amount of money.
5) There are a fair number of providers who specialize in treating Plain people inexpensively, and the networks of the Plain world make them discoverable. This pushes the average prices down a lot.
6) On the “increasing cost” spectrum, a lot more Amish/Mennonites work at jobs where serious on-the-job injuries are common – farming, construction, etc.
ETA: if people have quesitons, I’ll answer as best I can–and I can ask my brother more questions too.
Note that you also have to imagine that the nurse is confident she won’t be sued for malpractice or stripped of her credentials by the state if one of the “stay home, it’s probably just the flu” patients turns out to die of Not Just The Flu. That’s another advantage the Amish can call on that would be hard for the English to duplicate.
Here in the province of Ontario we have a 24-hour help line staffed by RNs who provide basic advice and try to direct callers to appropriate care. I don’t know how forthright they can be; I’ve never called.
https://www.ontario.ca/page/get-medical-advice-telehealth-ontario
My insurance has advertised the same (I don’t recall if current or previous, probably both). I haven’t used, but have a bias against using hospitals anyway.
My insurance does as well, but they can never answer my question and pretty much default to “we recommend you be seen in the ER within a few hours”.
Thanks. This is amazing to have this kind of access to a primary source, and I’m glad that the real number ($2000 per person) isn’t too far off my estimate. I’ll definitely highlight this comment on the next open thread.
You are very welcome.
In essence it seems like a combination of transparency, civic mindedness, good living and social accountability are mostly responsible for the Amish advantage. Not a bad lesson for us English.
WRT pricing, it seems like the lie of “non-profit” hospital status, the insertion of the profiteering middleman and various artifacts of “pure capitalism” (pharma pricing, patent shenanigans, lack of regulatory vigilance, frivolous and/or exorbitant malpractice suits, inapt distribution of medical specialists because of skewed incentives) all work together to keep pricing high and escalating. In all, a tightly coupled and complex system… it feels very insoluble without wholesale reinvention.
Now I feel encroaching despair. Better call a shrink! 😉
Any links on what makes nonprofit hospitals a lie?
https://www.statnews.com/2017/11/27/hospitals-tax-exempt-status/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/study-finds-huge-revenue-asset-growth-for-non-profit-hospitals_2978214.html
https://www.commonfund.org/news-research/blog/nonprofit-hospital-ethical-consideration/
In most parts of the country the mergers and buyouts of local hospitals create monopolistic systems. Plus, they are all opening deceptively titled standalone “emergency rooms”.
In one county in my local region I sit on the regional EDC. The major local hospital system has been opening these emergency rooms. But, they lack much of the standard equipment that a hospital equivalent has. That engenders a bizarre reality in which patients are brought to the standalone center by ambulance, and then must be ambulanced to the hospital because they need an MRI or catscan, or trauma treatment. The billing codes are hospital codes, but the offering is urgent care grade. Patients are then billed both for hospitalization and multiple ambulance trips. These are giant hospital systems not outlying independents.
All this takes place while claiming to be nonprofit. This accounts not just for price inequities, but also for vast tracts of rural areas without hospitals. I don’t know how else to think of this product “diversification” and multiplication of revenue streams as other than as profiteering.
Don’t forget certificate of need laws.
If I start a for-profit and am 100% the sole owner, all surpluses go to me as returns to the shareholder.
If I start a non-profit doing the same thing, all surpluses go to me as wages.
I think he is referring to the connotations of the staff making very little, when in reality the term means no share-holders profit, but doctors and admin may still be collecting handsomely.
> Second, I don’t think this is actually how our grandparents did things. … there wasn’t the same kind of Amish-style risk pooling.
>
> This makes me think that the Amish method, even though it works, isn’t the method that worked for past generations. It’s an innovation intended to cover for health care prices being higher than anything that traditional societies had to deal with.
I think actually that something like the Amish method was exactly what a large fraction of our great-grandparents (and older) did for inexpensive health care. Have you looked at all into the “mutual-aid society” (i.e. “fraternal lodge”) health-care systems of the past?
https://mises.org/library/welfare-welfare-state
The author of that article (unsurprisingly for a Mises Institute author) argues that this affordable system of healthcare was gradually killed off by a series of government regulations a couple of generations ago.
A couple of little things:
The Amish: avoid the highest sources of injuries. Cars.
Our ancestors: avoided many expensive forms of care because they didn’t exist yet. Eg cancer treatments.
Not everybody; some people don’t need expensive procedures at all. Or “need” them only to secure an extra few months of misery in a hospital bed.
And over the long term, only the people whose needs are significantly above average and/or wealth significantly below average need to use other people’s money. Since the needs are highly variable and unpredictable, it’s good to have a way to pool and transfer the money when the need arises – but this comes with the moral hazard that people will be incentivized to exaggerate their needs and hide their means when the decisions are being made. Having a high-trust society is a big help here.
Once people have paid their premiums (and perhaps, deductible), their marginal healthcare consumption isn’t out of pocket – so isn’t it effectively using other peoples money? It’s like an all you can eat buffet, why would you ever trust someone will eat as if they were paying per pound?
so isn’t it effectively using other peoples money?
If you’ve been paying $6000 a year for 20 years and suddenly have a heart attack and it costs $100k to treat. Is that “other people’s money” or are you just cashing in on premiums you’ve paid?
I think the entire mystery is solved by lifestyle. People have a huge tendency to overrate the importance of healthcare to longevity and underestimate everything else. Excepting antibiotics, vaccines and emergency surgeries surrounding childbirth and severe injuries (car crashes, gunshot wounds), healthcare is a pretty small contributor to lifespan and even less of a contributor to healthspan.
The biggest factors by far are
1. Diet
2. Exercise
3. No smoking and minimal alcohol and/or drug use
After that
4. Sleep
5. Good social network
If we were all on-point on those five things (or even just the first three) but had no healthcare beyond vaccines, etc., we’d live longer and better than we do now.
If you look at the top ten causes of death in the US — heart disease, cancer, accidents, chronic lower respirator disease, stoke, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and influenza pneumonia, kidney failure, suicide — good lifestyle reduces the incidence of most of them by well over 50%.
It also eliminates the need for a trio of other medical interventions that do extend the lives of people who choose to abuse themselves: statins, blood pressure medication and diabetes treatment.
A lot of that number 1–diet–is in contention. Does dietary saturated fat contribute to heart disease? To obesity? What about transfats? How much protein is optimal? Does the source matter? What level of salt?
Though of course a lot of what is eaten and especially drunk here is obviously harmful, I’m not confident of getting good advice to prevent heart disease, stroke, cancer, or obesity by diet.
People way overstate dietary uncertainty. There may be some arguing at the margins as to which diet is optimal, but it’s pretty easy to put together something that’s better than what 90% of the country eats.
I’d say the easiest is the modified Michael Pollen: Eat unprocessed food, including plenty of veggies.
What is actually the legal situation regarding waiving your rights to a malpractice lawsuit? If you sign a contract with your doctor that you understand that not doing this test/treatment implies a somewhat higher risk of certain complications than doing it, and you agree not to sue for malpractice if it happens, is such a contract not enforceable?
I think it’s not enforceable by law, but Amish people seem generally trustworthy so doctors believe them.
Yeah… any scenario in which you’re forcing someone to sign a piece of paper not to sue you is one in which you clearly don’t consider the other party to be generally trustworthy, and the piece of paper they’re signing is literally of zero value unless you’re absolutely certain it would hold up in court (which, as Scott suggests, is probably not the case in scenarios like this)
I have some real questions where this came from…
“This separates them from insurance companies, who are constantly trying to scam providers however they can. Much of the increase in health care costs is “administrative expenses”, and much of these administrative expenses is hiring an army of lawyers, clerks, and billing professionals to thwart insurance companies’ attempts to cheat their way out of paying.”
“Scam” and “cheat” are two pretty powerful words which in this case are being applied to the industry as a whole (not some rare bad apple). I understand none of us like insurance companies and certainly we can find an occasional bad apple, but this seems to require a bit more documentation. I would almost go so far as to say it is self contradictory.
Giant insurance companies are deep pockets, and if they are routinely or “constantly” cheating and scamming then they can easily be sued or closed down for doing so, thus the army of lawyers and administrators would be requiring they play by the rules.
I really wish Scott would provide evidence for this. It comes across almost like sour grapes in his past dealings.
I’m mostly hearing this from talking to other doctors and people in the medical field – my company has billing staff who insulate me from it.
I agree it would be surprising if insurances literally scammed people in illegal ways often. I can only report that every doctor and billing specialist I have talked to says this happens to them and that you have to be prepared for it.
Part of the dynamic is that in areas with only one or two insurers, those insurers are monopsonies. If you are a doctor there, you either take that insurance, or you have no patients. That means insurance companies can make you sign contracts saying whatever, and some of those terms might be that insurances can refuse to pay for any reason.
My own interactions with insurance companies have been that their actions probably make sense to them and come from some kind of consistent logic, but that nobody else understands it, and if they make a mistake, then anybody who can correct it is behind ten layers of phone trees that you will never be able to navigate, so it’s easier to work around it than get it dealt with. I expect a lot of billing complaints come from this.
Yeah, I agree completely with your longer explanation, Scott. I think a better term for it is “BS insurance company fineprint and legalese” or something.
I bet if we had the insurance claims adjusters give their side of the story they would say something similar about being scammed by the hospitals and doctors and customers.
I am not defending either side, just pointing out that the nature of the relationship is extremely adversarial.
I thought the rationalist consensus was settled at least ten years ago? Expensive healthcare isn’t that useful. The most useful health interventions are usually extremely cheap (especially vaccines). There are tons of caveats to the preceding statements but it holds in general. Robin Hanson wrote about this in 2007: https://www.cato-unbound.org/2007/09/10/robin-hanson/cut-medicine-half . The evidence is extremely compelling.
Since then many papers have come out that contradict the RAND study, though I’m not going to search for all of them at the moment.
Expensive (or at least high-tech) health care would certainly be “useful”… Bowhead Whales live over 230 years, and their genetics are still trapped in evolution’s programmed-death game.
The problem is that you can’t sell most anything that would be “socially disruptive” under the FDA system. There aren’t even drug approval categories for anti-agathics or nootropics. I was fixing Duchenne’s MD with dystrophin gene vectors back in 2003 or so, and had already been immortalizing mammal cells (including Bowhead, yes, I personally SAVED THE WHALES [cells]) for years before that.
But you can’t use anything from the labs in the clinics.
http://www.strike-the-root.com/51/walker/walker6.html
Yeah, that and the idea that nobody spends other people’s money efficiently. Insurance is not an efficient process to pay discretionary expenses. During the Obamacare debates, most insurance savvy people suggested that insurance needed to focus on catastrophic and routine checkups, with the discretionary and routine costs below that funded out of people’s own pocket.
True. Insurance is for outliers that you can’t afford. It works fairly well for that, and terribly for small things.
Could you please show me that “$411 per month health care plan”? My company plan (no, it’s not “employer paid”, you know more economics than that), costs about $21,000 per year.
I’m in New Hampshire, which is sort of part of the United States.
(warning: if I could get health care for “411 per day”, I’d just sit around and blog all day. But I WOULD link to SSC 😉
Seriously, how does one even find out how much health care would cost for a given individual? Are there some carefully hidden quote web sites? You see those for car and home insurance, but where are the health care prices? Thanks in advance for any pointers from anyone.
California has web sites like that easily googled (or Duck Ducked). Mine comes to about $18,000 per year for a couple with about a $6000 deductible/out of pocket additional max. IOW, we spend between $1500 and $2000 a month depending upon whether we actually use it or not. This is the competitive rate for a bronze (not silver or gold) package. The better packages cost more per month but tend to have lower out of pocket maxes.
Ok, that ain’t no “$411 per month”. WTF did that come from?
Your figures sound close to what my company is paying (we’re a little higher because company pays most deductibles).
I am assuming a real young person in a rural area. But it is nothing like what I paid in Illinois or California. And in Illinois I was locked in to a pre Obamacare package.
A big part of the conundrum, I’d think, lies in the fact that the US spends a lot on end of life care via Medicare. I quickly dug up a Richmond Fed report on the subject:
https://www.richmondfed.org/-/media/richmondfedorg/publications/research/working_papers/2018/pdf/wp18-18.pdf
Obviously, if you’re just steering clear altogether of intensive and expensive interventions, like what Scott describes, you’re probably going to drive down your average healthcare spending per annum.
Another factor is that the Amish may just be healthier than the average American, in terms of having lower incidences chronic conditions like diabetes. You can’t sit at a desk all day getting metabolic syndrome when you eschew post 1900 technology (mostly).
This is just a guess, but I would guess there’s a behavioral economics aspect to it, too. When you’re spending your neighbors coin on medical services, you’re likely to be a little more judicious, whereas with Medicare being financed via payroll taxes, many older people I think implicitly have the attitude that they paid into the system for decades, and now that they’re on the plus side of 65, dammit, they’re entitled to take some money out of the system and spend it on whatever services they see fit. I’ll bet people act a lot differently when they think of healthcare services as “spending my neighbor’s money” vs “the system.”
Anecdotally, I would add that it also seems like some old people enjoy going to the doctor, when they know they’re not paying. Someone has to listen to them babble, for a change, and it gives them an excuse to get out of the house. Yes, I’m speaking of my Grandma here. She doesn’t drive anymore because her eyesight’s terrible, so she doesn’t get out much, but a doctor visit is an excuse to get my aunt to drive over, pick her up, and then they usually go to lunch or get coffee together afterwards. This is one of the few social opportunities she has on her calendar in a given week.
Yeah, just went through taking care of an old relative. They blew through all their money in the last year just paying for 24-hr aides (they had great insurance, but all it would pay for was doctors and nurses, not aides or housekeepers).
BTW, new paper out on BioRxiv on using nicotinamide riboside on SARS-CoV-2. Decline in cellular NAD+ would explain why older people have such a high death rate:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.04.17.047480v2.full.pdf?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=5ab825a9edac1ccc557fa0b1c272adab7dc9fdd4-1587330413-0-AYJRCvqomw4u2TCdK09bE-nb7w0rkAqECQtD4yjpK9jYndd4s1gwFHiMaTgKyulzEkdYi4Nq6d0NNQcK7kIRxuLaCLTH-errkSrhLVSZzpqiEskjIZ2IxcXlMsi2rLhF-lOI04y6EDlZljO0yqSaDqtUqOUTovmbnvWiYJhrtyuzWzE-BAH7EKJxxg1b1uhsETyVJndL7T9aZkP6g05Pvr1HjyHX3TSNDd4WnoU6zDBqY2B_Z9iC6-6Ad4dTK09ICwMK-ORvzX-J8biWsTrJuy8siLlSOEY19ALz2B6_K0cHVtLLeBcAkjE0wMXnK4f6JsnWf-acE1tkn8dpU8NHo0I
This feels like the airline model, and I approve of it. But, if you have been in a hospital lately, where exactly are the “economy seats”? I worry that we all want the fancy suites and the insurance companies have slowly adjusted to paying for them. And like a frog in water brought up to a boil, we forget when we go to the hostipal that we’re sitting in the equivalent of a first class suite on a trans-pacific flight.
Agreed. “Budget” health care is basically illegal in the US. Start suggesting that what we really need is a “Wal-Mart of health care” and watch as 80% of the population shrieks in horror.
Blame doctors and the AMA. Reason has a great article on the history of how we used to have a near-perfect system that avoided the twin evils of rationing and over-treatment: mutual aid societies and consumer cooperatives (with no health insurance companies).
Doctors were not making enough money so the squashed them. Spoiler: they are (sort of) coming back today as Direct Primary Care (DPC).
https://reason.com/2020/04/05/how-doctors-broke-health-care/
To fair, pharma and its cartel-enforcement agency helped break health care too. I actually wish the AMA was still reviewing drugs for safety instead of the FDA that just banned all commercial AND hospital PCR test kits at the beginning of a pandemic:
https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/03/05/905484/why-the-cdc-botched-its-coronavirus-testing/
Yeah, it would be nice if CDC could make a test kit as well as a random Mayo grad student… but if FDA hadn’t banned Mayo (and everyone else including Co-Diagnostics) from making them, it wouldn’t have been such an utter disaster.