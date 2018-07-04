Open Thread 105.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Naval Gazing follows up its look at the Great White Fleet with an investigation of the resulting changes to US battleship design.
Would you do a post on the details of everything that happens between launching and commissioning?
I’ll put it on my list, thought it probably won’t happen soon.
I often hear people state that “fines only penalize the poor” as an argument against punitive rent-seeking by government agencies and the police. The implication is that rich people get a de facto free-pass for minor and misdemeanor offenses, which poor people find financially crippling.
Taken in combination with the observation that propensity to commit misdemeanors / minor illegality is higher among lower SE groups, the proponents of the above argument conclude that fines have the net effect of making poor people poorer, and rich people unaffected. One possible alternative is for fines to be means-tested, i.e. the punishment amount is a fixed % of either income or wealth. If this were broadly the case, AND if wealth-signalling was strong/reliable enough, then you can imagine the incentives would re-align so that enforcement would preferentially ‘target’ rich people (i.e. more Ferraris getting stalked by traffic cops) in order to maximize rent collected, and pretty much avoid poor people. From a perspective sympathetic to the working class, this seems to be a favourable re-balancing of the system. However, even leaving aside the problem of %income vs %wealth, means-tested penalization in extremis seems to have a host of 2nd and 3rd order drawbacks around fraud, signalling, and potential enforcement corruption.
So is there an optimally ‘fair’ penalty system for these types of offenses? Should non-monetary penalties play a bigger role? Should some fines be means-tested and not others, or does the perceived injustice of higher marginal cost to poor vs. rich offenders all come out in the wash?
If the fine (more precisely the fine times the probability of getting caught) is at least as much as the damage caused by the infraction/misdemeanor, then it’s not a problem if rich people commit it and pay fines. The fines are revenue for the government, allowing it to reduce taxes for everyone (including the poor); the fine is essentially like a (~Pigovian) tax.
Only if everyone committing the infraction is caught and fined. Otherwise you need to multiply by the probability of paying the fine.
@10240:
As I explain in the old article linked to below (and in a chapter of my Law’s Order), your answer, which is the conventional one you are likely to find in other people’s textbooks, is only correct in a world where catching and punishing offenders is costless. In a more realistic model, the optimal expected punishment may be below the damage done, because some offenses which do net damage are not worth the cost of deterring, or above the damage done, because deterring an offense with net negative damage saves the cost of catching and punishing the offender.
You are missing the important factor of how efficiently the government can use the fine revenue to repair the damage — it might cost $100 to replace a broken window but that doesn’t imply that a $100 fine will be able to pay for one.
For a discussion of the issue from a law and economics standpoint, see “Reflections on Optimal Punishment, or: Should the Rich Pay Higher Fines?”
For a real world system where fines scale with income, consider Finland.
For a de facto similar system in the U.S., consider tort law. Rich tortfeasors, in principle, owe the same damage payments as poor, but are more likely to be able to pay them, hence the tactic of tergeting deep pockets.
You are taking about both the effect on the fined, and incentives for law enforcement officials here. For the latter, I think fines should be sent as far away and high up as possible. Ideally fines should be paid into the general funds of the federal government. If that’s not possible, then the state government would work. That takes away the incentives for local government and officers to bring in money.
This is one of a number of proposals (like eliminating bail reform) in the general category of removing the utility of money. Thing is, when you do that, you increase the utility of other things; usually either sympathy or corruption — let the poor person off the hook, throw the book at the guy with the Ferrari — but not if he contributed to the mayor’s campaign. As one of the most unsympathetic and least-connected persons around, I object on the basis of naked self-interest.
Given your premises don’t you expect your objections to be utterly ignored?
Of course.
An orthogonal concern I’d raise about schemes for charging fines to people is that when the revenue from fines becomes an important revenue source, the fines become extremely corrosive to fair enforcement of the laws. The folks depending on fine revenue for running their budgets have huge incentives to enforce the laws in extra-strict ways, to pile on extra charges for being late or not showing up for a hearing, and to pass new laws that will allow them to extract more fine revenue.
I think the world would be a better place if all fine revenue were paid in cash, and then the cash was immediately burned in front of everyone.
I kind of like this idea. A more humane substitute for public hanging. It creates a public spectacle and humiliates the culprit. Reducing the net currency in society helps the average person a tiny bit by making the remaining money more valuable, without it going to the government. Kind of like a tax rebate without the logistical difficulty.
It helps the rich more than the average person, in an absolute sense, and even in a relative sense if you think of being “rich” as having to do with income, since 2x increase in income = >2x increase in wealth.
As a quibble – legal citation fines are generally only crippling to the working poor and those living off the low level of entitlements in the USA, not to the working class. (At least initially – failure to appear in court starts racking up the amount of money owed pretty fast.)
I’m not saying that we should ignore the impact on the working poor, but instead to warn against exagerating the extent of the issue.
However, even leaving aside the problem of %income vs %wealth, means-tested penalization in extremis seems to have a host of 2nd and 3rd order drawbacks around fraud, signalling, and potential enforcement corruption.
Yes. There is too much variability between the impact of a sudden expense on a person and that person’s (apparent) means. Plus there is the impact on families.
What you’re looking for is a class-based approach, where the wealthy noble is fined heavily and pays a heavy social cost, but the day laborer gets off with a horsewhipping.
I like far better the idea of offenses with strictly identified punishments, applied the same to all people.
I don’t think this is true, as the working poor suffer far more financially by having to appear in court than the non working poor. Missing a day of work for a court case can functionally double the financial cost of many fines, and missing a day of work because you were arrested the night before and bail wasn’t set until 3 hours into your shift is also expensive.
Now that the IBM AI can debate unprepared subjects and apparently understand arguments, the prospect of a real human-level AGI seems already dangerously close:
What it’s like to watch an IBM AI successfully debate humans
What should be done? If we consider the dangers of a non-benevolent AGI with super-human intelligence, the prudent think to do would be to everybody stop all AI research just now. Should states drastically ban AGI research as they currently ban nuclear weapons proliferation or terrorism? Should AGI research be stigmatized as research with H B D implications is now? Or maybe even that wouldn’t be enough? (that makes me remember some prediction from Ted K’s manifesto.)
Yes. Come on, if we have to wait for literal butlers to do this it could be too late.
What? This is some impressive natural language processing trickery but aside from that it’s basically a flashy spin on Google search.
AlphaGo Zero was way scarier; that was actually doing something new and you can visualize how that technology might be used to hurt people. Biggest threat from this is that it brings us closer to having to answer calls from Google Assistant type bots.
I mean, it has some spooky information control implications if you stretch a little bit, but there’s no way in hell anything that looks at all like this is gonna go crazy and argue us all to death.
To me, responding with adequate arguments in a debate seems quite different from Google search (I doubt an 8 year old with Google access can do this), but I admit I know little about AI so I can be wrong. I would be glad if I am wrong and the human level AGI is further than I thought. But that just gives us more time, if a real AGI is possible in the future and potentially dangerous. The fact that we seem closer than we really are can be used to make people more receptive to the message about the danger.
I think you (this is probably a general “you”) considerably underestimate the astounding vastness and complexity of human intelligence, particularly the nuances and counter-intuitive twists and turns that help — or more likely, are required for — it to work.
To start with, tiny flaws are the secret sauce behind successful intelligent systems in nature. I forget what it is called but I believe there is a whole field of science concerned with it. So far as I know, there is not a good way to replicate that with computer programming, though I might be wrong.
Huh? I have no idea what this means, but I’m fascinated. Can you give any more details?
One example would be in genetics and evolution. Flaws in the genome allow mutations, and without mutations organisms have no way to adapt to changes in the environment. If a species of organism was manifested with a flawless genome (i.e. source code), it would go extinct.
Is there a transcript or video recording anywhere? The video IBM put out is completely useless. I want to hear the actual arguments.
If there isn’t, it’s a bad sign.
I’d really like to see a good definition of human-level general intelligence here and what aspects of that an artificial intelligence actually needs in order to be considered dangerous or not.
With people we measure general intelligence by throwing a bunch of g-loaded tasks at people and seeing how well they do. But those are mostly the sort of things that computers have always been very good at, like solving math/word/geometric puzzles very quickly. The tasks that have taken the longest for AI are things that even the least intelligent humans can do easily, like recognize faces or differentiate cats from dogs.
General intelligence is a very useful concept for thinking about humans but applying it to artificial intelligence seems like anthropomorphization. A stock-trading AI doesn’t need to be able to tie a pair of shoes or write a concerto, and it doesn’t need those abilities in order to cause a lot of havoc. How much of the human “general intelligence” package would a given AI actually need in order to be considered a threat seems like a function of what sort of things it was designed to do and not a general threshold of how similar it is to humans.
Two separate questions in there. I agree that general intelligence is not necessary for computer programs to cause problems. A reasonable argument can be made that “AI” has already caused problems.
To the other question I’d say that general intelligence is when a computer program can be given a novel task that’s explained to it in regular English and can do it. It doesn’t have to be the best monopoly player ever, but it needs to be able to play after having the rules explained to it the way you’d explain it to a teenager.
Never mind AI, AS is a very frequent cause of problems.
According to The Guardian, there was a moment in a debate when the AI actually proved that it didn’t really understand language:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/jun/18/artificial-intelligence-ibm-debate-project-debater
Anyway, do you think that an AGI is (a) possible in the future and (b) potentially dangerous? If not, why not? If yes, wouldn’t be prudent and rational to forbid all AI research?
I weakly agree that it would be prudent and rational, but we can’t establish what’s possible nor probability without knowing what we’re talking about.
A search engine that can construct valid syllogisms from reading its search results could be just a software script, or a rational being. The latter, which we can call an angel, would be a lot spookier to have living embodied on Earth than the former.
I’m seeking critique of this design for a wise and good democracy. It combines SSC- and LessWrong-influenced thinking about optimization processes and utilitarianism with a long personal history of dabbling in groups that want to reform electoral processes. In my unquestionably rose-tinted judgment (it’s my baby!), I think Ophelimo has much in it that could be desired by everyone from the far right to the far left.
If there’s an error, I want to correct it. (Or to give up on it quickly, if there’s no way to correct it). If there’s an important criticism or technical limitation to address, I’ll add it to the slow-growing better draft.
Very-short version: it’s futarchy without money, based on public satisfaction, using storable score votes for perfect proportionality.
Sounds really cool!
Some (rather disorganised) thoughts:
Some people will be consistently bad at predicting and will never get better. Will these people’s weightings just keep going down and down? Will people be aware of their poor prediction score in order to help them improve or ignorant of it in order to stop people becoming jaded? Are there any caps on how much or little somebody’s predictions are weighted? Do superforecasters end up with 100 ‘votes’? 1000? 1.1?
Is there any way to stop somebody creating two accounts on the app? Related: who decides who can be members? Can children be members? Do you need to pass a bill to appoint a new member?
Sounds like you still have the problem of “sexy” issues getting more attention than important ones.
I don’t understand the bit about how to decide which topics will be seen by those deciding which topics are important. What if a hundred thousand topics are proposed tomorrow? What if the one I happen to think is most important is half way down the list? How will I ever see it?
How much time are people supposed to invest in this?
I don’t understand the default historical distribution bit, which seems like an attempted answer to my previous question. I worry that you’d get a bunch of nerds who become super-obsessed with engaging with the system and a larger bunch of folk who don’t really understand it and/or can’t really be bothered. It’s not clear to me that “turnout” would be any higher than it currently is. (Not sure if this is a bug or a feature…)
Votes increasing (decreasing) when you don’t (do) get your way is really interesting but I’m not sure what the implications of it would be. Harder for the society to keep inching in the same direction?
Can selected candidates decide not to be candidates? Do you need to explicitly enter in order to be “drawn out the hat”?
Not quite sure what officers do?
You say in your comment that there’s no money. Not quite sure where that comes from. Who decides whether I can pick up some carrots from the supermarket next Tuesday? Who decides if I can pick up a Tesla car on Wednesday? Hell, who decides if I need to go to work tomorrow, or what I do for a living?
I’m sure some of these thoughts are just me not reading your post carefully enough and their answers are trivial. I’ve erred on the side of sharing thoughts that I’m not sure are worth sharing. If nothing else, it might help you see which bits of your post are hard to understand or need more emphasis.
Some of the items you mentioned were addressed, though maybe not in a clear enough way. Others weren’t addressed and I’m fine with different groups picking different solutions.
– People’s predictions start at a score of zero, can’t go below zero, and can go arbitrarily high if their predictions are really good. (An upper limit might be a good idea, though.) I imagine that people would want to be able to see their scores.
– I’m imagining an app that gets used by an organization that already has its own laws, bylaws, or customs governing membership. E.g. a city government might give membership to residents, a corporation might give one membership per share, and an informally organized church charity might create a group in the app with just the people who happen to show up.
– Yes, sexy issues would get more eyeballs. But maybe they’d also get solved quickly, leaving just boring administrivia and accountancy for the rest.
– If there are too many topics, it’ll be hard to search through them, it’s true.
– I imagine the time commitment of the typical voter to be <1 minute/week, just responding to polls if they wish to. People who write bills or who want to optimize their predictions can spend as much time as they like, but this will likely be a tiny minority. High turnout wasn’t one of my goals.
– The vote redistribution scheme does have some of the most fun implications. For instance, it means the different factions are forced to either compromise or to take turns in power. Society can keep inching in whatever direction the culture shifts, and the government will track those changes smoothly rather than in long-delayed discontinuous jumps. On both counts, the incentive for factions to fight each other politically goes away; instead they'd be limited to trying to shift the culture.
– Probably most organizations would only be interested in voluntary candidacies. I imagine sortition being opt-out rather than opt-in.
– Officers do the duties assigned to them by law/bylaw/custom. Different kinds of organizations have different kinds of officers.
– Futarchy involves betting on predictions with money in a combinatorial market. I borrowed the idea of betting on predictions but eliminated money from the betting process. I didn’t aim to eliminate money from the economy!
Ok, that bit about money makes a whole lot more sense now!
Apologies that most of this is regarding possible issues for the government style rather than if it’ll fix/do better than the current one.
Isn’t there going to be strong bias towards the well-educated/elite? (And if not currently, in the future as they try to game the system.)
Or issues with resentment/apathy towards that fact?
What about towards issues that are “hard” to fix? That is, regardless of what policy is picked, the result is about the same as without. Or regression towards the mean. Wouldn’t that make the government constantly favor those that are against the issue (even if the majority of the public may be for it) or those that spark policy changes due unusual extremes (sounds familiar?)
What about policies that have long payoffs as compared to the polling cycle?
I’m not sure how well you considered the voting.
For example, if certain groups needed to pool a large number of votes to create a policy, would they need to maintain that large number to prevent it from being removed in the next session?
If you gain votes every time you lose, isn’t there an incentive to vote against the popular vote? Esp. on things you don’t care about?
I think you’re underestimating “click baits” that will dominate the popular issues rather than the effective ones.
And possible rider issues (added causes to a popular bill that aren’t unpopular enough to warrant being noticed/removed).
What about people that are good predictors, but still vote on ideological basis? See bias towards well-educated as mentioned above.
A very good article on the history of Cultural Marxism.
Some excerpts:
It seems to me that much of Social Justice consists of cultural criticism and perhaps can be boiled down to this:
1. Western culture makes people behave in ways that harms groups with traits such as X, Y and Z, while helping groups that have the opposite traits
2. This culture can and should be changed to remove these harms
3. There are good solutions to create this change, like: thing, other thing and/or yet another thing
The basic criticisms of this are then for 1:
a. The claimed harms are (partially) exaggerated, non-existent, trivial and/or not as universal as claimed.
b. Western culture makes people behave in ways that benefit and harm each group, so it’s false to claim that some groups always are harmed and others always benefit.
c. Some harms are self-inflicted and/or a matter of perspective and/or a matter of preference.
For 2:
a. Some harms are necessary and/or getting rid of them causes greater harms to happen.
b. No effective tools exist to address some harms.
c. Some harms are too minor to address (right now).
For 3:
a. The proposed solution has consequences that are worse than what it achieves.
b. The proposed solution is unlikely to achieve the goal and/or may achieve the opposite.
c. The proposed solution just changes who is harmed.
d. The proposed solution is itself immoral.
I can’t testify to anything other than exposure in university. It seems like the simplest explanation doesn’t even require tracing intellectual concepts to any particular group. Instead, consider first that Marxism’s model of the world includes the struggle between unequal class groups. A lot of academics who aren’t really Marxists nevertheless borrowed Marx’s methods of analysis, which were useful and are still used in mainstream academia today. They’re not the be-all and end-all, but he introduced some useful stuff.
Anyway, both by applying the analysis to things that aren’t class (which necessarily involves modifying the analysis) and by the incentives for the individual profs. Being a tenured (or tenure-track) prof, at least, is excellent; these days, if you’re a tenured prof, you aren’t making bad money and can invest for yourself, and have a stake in investments through the university’s investments, your pension fund, whatever. If you are a tenured prof, you stand to lose a great deal from revolution, whether you admit this to yourself or not. And that’s assuming a revolution that doesn’t stall in purge-mode, not dying in a civil war between revolutionaries and counterrevolutionaries, etc. (Although ewer and fewer profs have good tenured jobs, and more and more work gets done by people who aren’t profs.) They both are less likely to intimately care about the problems of the working classes, intimately caring instead about other things, and an incentive to look elsewhere.
So, I think there’s been a tendency to apply understandings of group interaction taken from Marx. If you look at such-and-such a situation, and apply a version of analysis to it taken from Marx, which group is analogous to which class? Further, you are going to find more women, or members of certain minority groups, or whatever, represented in the faculty lounge, than you will find anyone who is not comfortably middle-class. But is oppression based on gender or ethnicity something that operates in the same way as oppression based on class/class dynamics/whatever? I don’t know how you’d test that, but it seems like a big assumption. Anyway, in some fields, this sort of analysis has become the most common.
Then apply the effects of it becoming a popular thing. I guarantee you that there are useful concepts and work coming out of the gender studies department or whatever. There are concepts that people here probably instinctively flinch when they hear, all throwing themselves behind a dumpster when someone on the street says “privilege” ’cause of flashbacks, that at least contain useful stuff when you look at them in a reasonably elevated context. However, they’re usually present in a much less elevated context: clickbait-site articles, clickbait passed off as something more legitimate (“whoa look at the inflammatory op-ed posted by [paper]!”), Twitter posts, etc. In these contexts, concepts that were useful in academia become blunt objects.
The term is made unpleasantly vague by the fact that it’s largely used to describe a conspiracy theory. Let me tell you: nobody who has ever spent much time around academics would believe that a bunch of social sciences profs could somehow put together a conspiracy capable of doing this. Academia is incapable of anything approaching that level of organizational ability.
The problem, I think, is that students and even professional academics have been exposed to a very superficial version of Marxism, or have not really understood what they have read.
If they have “borrowed” from Marx, it is only to turn Marxist ideas 180-degrees into their nightmare opposites.
I have no problem with people using the label “Cultural-Marxist” as long as they understand what a wide gulf that label entails between it and “classical” or “orthodox” Marxism.
The observation that different groups of people (whether it is classes, nations, etc.) struggle against each other from time to time is trivially obvious. If this is all that Marx was arguing, then it wouldn’t be much to write home about.
The key distinction Marx made was that conflicts of interest between economic classes were inevitable, objective, and caused by factors outside of the control of the participants in a way that conflicts between feuding clans, or “nations,” or “races,” or religions were not. (I’ll come back to sexual conflicts in a second…)
In principle, these latter kinds of conflicts of interest could be avoided or reconciled through negotiation, by getting the members of each side to not identify as being part of opposing groups, etc. Marx would agree with postmodernists/”Cultural-Marxists” that these social conflicts were “socially-constructed.” In other words, they are part of the ideological superstructure of society, not the base. They are not just historically changing (as even class conflict is), but they are historically-contingent, i.e. not inevitable. In principle, these conflicts could be socially-deconstructed through patient education, by getting people to see past these contrived divisions.
Whereas Marx believed that institutions like slavery or priest economies or feudalism or capitalism, and their associated class divisions, arose not because some people thought it was a great idea and convinced others to participate in it (social-constructionism), but rather through a sort of Darwinian process of natural selection—at a certain level of technology (i.e. we are not talking about some institutions being eternally more or less effective, just temporarily specific to those material conditions), those institutions were more effective (powerful—not necessarily pleasant!) at using those means of production and “remaking the world in their own image.”
Certainly, these modes of production also generated ideas to buttress them, and these ideas were socially-constructed. But when a mode of production is in its prime, the ideas are secondary. The ideas help dissuade malcontents from messing with the system, but even without the ruling ideas the malcontents are unlikely to be successful in overcoming the old mode of production until the material conditions are ready. At best, they will simply cause a period of upheaval and destruction that is in nobody’s interest and put a few new faces on top, with the social roles themselves and the mode of production remaining intact. At these times, the mode of production self-evidently works. It delivers survival and freedom to its participants to the greatest extent that is practical given the material possibilities of the time. (I.e., even as a slave, you are better off living under the predictable exploitation of the Roman Empire than under the marauding chaos of the regions beyond the frontier. And obviously not everyone can live a life of material freedom in the context of classical-era productivity. So, this is the best society can hope to do at that time).
At times when these modes of production start to become obsolete and outclassed by a different mode of production, then their ideas become essential for retaining those modes of production for a little bit past their sell-by date. This is when you get your George Fitzhugh’s (apologist of slavery in the American South). This goes on until one of 3 things happens:
1. The old society is externally conquered by a neighbor with a mode of production that is better adapted to harnessing the updated the material conditions. (Opium Wars, colonialism, the American Civil War).
2. The old society’s elites scramble to reform themselves in order to save what they can.
3. The old society’s lower orders take it upon themselves to make a revolution against the old fettering elites—not just for the good of the lower orders, but for the historical progress of their society in general. So, for example, the liberal (“bourgeois”) revolutions were a positive step not just for peasants and other independent property owners/small capitalists/big capitalists, but for everyone, given what was possible in that context.
To a lesser extent, Marx would also probably apply this “objective” analysis to sexual divisions. In “The Origin of Family, Private Property, and the State,” Marx takes it for granted, as would many anthropologists, that a certain sexual division of labor in certain material conditions is functional and most objectively, materially effective at providing for survival. For example, does it make sense for breast-feeding women to go on a far-flung hunt? No! So, these things are not always socially-constructed as if all social participants had perfectly free choice to construct their gender roles. If Sparta is to survive, them women best be pumpin’ out those future soldiers. This gender role is not necessarily eternal, but nor is it a free choice for that society in that context if it wants to perpetuate itself.
As Marxist Douglas Lain described it in his interview of postmodernist Thaddeus Russell, gender roles are a response to the objective material fact of sexual differences. Thaddeus Russell disagreed. This is the same Thaddeus Russell that argued on Stefan Molyneux’s podcast that a culture could believe that a tree could possibly impregnate a woman. Sure, an individual or society could believe that, but Marx would say that that belief would not be functional in an objective sense. In that sense, that belief is incorrect. A society that believes that is gonna have women hugging trees rather than pairing up with men, and that society and belief will, through a certain kind of Darwinian evolution, cease to exist. So if you value perpetuating your society, you will not want to believe that. I think it is useful to have a term for “beliefs that will allow your society to predictably manipulate its reality so as to perpetuate itself,” and I’m prepared to use the term “truth” for that concept.
Of course, Marx would certainly dispute the idea that we can apply lessons from one material condition to our present very different material condition. Women as wage-workers might very well be the functional response to this material condition now.
Back to class conflicts: Marx thought that conflicts of interest between classes do not depend on each class recognizing itself as such, or identifying itself as belonging to a particular class. Sure, it’s true that a member of a class will be much more effective at fighting for his/her interests if he/she clearly understands his/her interests. But even if the understanding of those interests is incomplete or completely off-base and misdirected, that individual is still going to be pressured by the incentives of the Law of Value in a particular way according to that individual’s class position, and the individual will inevitably react to those incentives in some way. It might not be a coherent way. An individual might blame his/her unemployment on a worldwide Jewish conspiracy rather than a crisis of overproduction, and the response might be enthusiastic participation in the Holocaust (which will not address the cause of his/her earlier unemployment) rather than socialist revolution (which will). But the fact that the individual is suddenly unemployed due to the workings of the Law of Value, and must react to that, is an objective fact that cannot be avoided if only the individual identified as a “human being” or “patriotic German” rather than a “proletarian.” Thus, class conflicts and the resulting dysfunctions in society are expected to crop up time and time again even if everyone were to make a concerted effort to work together and not view themselves as having opposing interests.
This is the sort of way in which “Cultural-Marxists” often think about racial privilege—that it is not due to people identifying in a particular way or having bad subjective intentions towards others of the different perceived group, but rather that it is an objective “system.”
I don’t disagree with the idea expressed in J. Sakai’s book “Settlers: The Myth of the White Proletariat” that class interests and divisions often get re-coded or re-interpreted as racial interests and divisions. The difference is, Marxists will come right out and argue that those re-interpretations are objectively false, that they miss the true kernel of the problem. Whereas “Cultural-Marxists”/postmodernists will defend an individual’s subjective experience or perception of a social relationship. If a Marxist says, “You are outright deluded if you think this is fundamentally a racial issue,” they’ll get the retort, “How dare you invalidate my lived experience?” Uhhh…because people can be mistaken about interpreting their reality. And why should I have any better idea of your reality? Because I’ve thought about it a lot, studied it, and I am using a fundamentally more accurate method/perspective, just like a student of General Relatively should have the gall to claim to have a more accurate prediction of a satellite’s motion than a student who will only use Newtonian physics. Why do I think that my method is more correct in this case? Because it explains more social phenomena, makes more accurate predictions, and is more internally coherent.
The “Cultural-Marxist” elevation of subjective experience is also totally at odds with Marxism. So is the use of moral claims. Marxism couldn’t care less about moral claims. Exploitation is an objective description of the fact that workers contribute more to the sale price of their products than they are paid. It is a falsifiable prediction that, if all workers worldwide were replaced by robots that produced just as much as the workers and that cost capitalists just as much in upkeep per hour, the sale prices of the resulting products would decrease until the point that profit was completely erased and the capitalists sold the resulting product for exactly the same sum as it took to purchase the raw materials and sustain the robots.
Under the Marxist definition, self-employed workers exploit themselves, which makes no sense to say unless you understand exploitation in a descriptive rather than a moral sense.
Whether exploitation is “good” or “bad” depends on what you are wanting to achieve. If you want human productivity to expand beyond the fetters of feudal life, then capitalist exploitation is good.
“Get down to business, all of you! You will have capitalists beside you, including foreign capitalists, concessionaires and leaseholders. They will squeeze profits out of you amounting to hundreds per cent; they will enrich themselves, operating alongside of you. Let them. Meanwhile you will learn from them the business of running the economy, and only when you do that will you be able to build up a communist republic.” –Lenin
So, I actually had included some modifier like “inevitable” or “natural” in my original line about class-group struggle, but decided to take it out, on the grounds that my memories of learning Marxist analysis are more than a decade old. I would agree with what you’re saying, broadly – that attempts to apply Marxist-style analysis to relations between different sorts of groups creates a problem, for the reasons you describe:
Excellent summary, though of course I disagree that Marxism is objectively true.
I think what traumatizes this crowd about Social Justice/PoMo/”Cultural Marxism” is that it’s impervious to reason. Marxism is rationalist, even if socialist revolution inevitably leads to starvation and other avoidable deaths on a mass scale, which makes it more comfortable to engage with.
I wonder if there is some way to just lure a bunch of old-fashioned communists here. Actual communists tend not to use ad hominem arguments, in my experience. Arguing with them can be frustrating (getting told that deaths under revolutionary communism were due to insufficient revolution and/or communism is weird) but people here would prefer that to ad hominems, I think.
Netflix has a new original series, Churchill’s Secret Agents. It’s a reality-style program where the contestants are put through tests and drills inspired by the training for Britain’s WWII SOE, which sent agents into wartime Europe on sabotage and assassination missions. They start with twenty candidates and winnow them down to six by the end of the series. It’s well worth watching, but could have used about double the budget.
Jeffries was such a badass. I enjoyed the hell out of that show.
Who was Jeffries? The really short female research scientist?
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to determine the least exciting year of the twentieth century for the United Kingdom. What year from 1901 to 2000 was a real snooze?
I’ve created a worksheet that we can use to eliminate all the non-boring years:
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1S4PKGP6234OWUAGXB8LW-l7Aw53ELKdT-9BvWefY2sY/edit?usp=sharing
I would think some time in the late sixties/early seventies. The war is past and recovered from, rock and pop music (Beatles, Rolling Stones etc.) are familiar, but there’s not massive strikes or particularly important foreign wars, and I don’t think the Troubles have really got going yet.
Maybe not 1969 because of the moon landing (not UK, but still exciting for people in the UK). Maybe not 1970 because there was a GE. Not 1971 because of decimalisation. Hmm… Bloody Sunday was in 1972…
Think I’m gonna go with 1968.
No late-sixties campus unrest in the UK? Both the UK and France had students protesting in the late sixties. The baby boomers were just coming of age, and there were a lot of them.
Admittedly I don’t know much about the student protests, but I’d be a bit surprised if they were significant enough to outweigh my other considerations.
Every year is going to have something exciting going on…
1968 was a year of leftist student movements in Europe, especially in France:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/May_1968_events_in_France
Wikipedia says that:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Protests_of_1968#United_Kingdom
The occupation at Hornsey College of Art is not exactly something that is now prominent in history books. It this is one of the most exciting things that happened that year, then that speaks in favor of picking 1968.
According to Wikipedia, in France, in 1968:
Even if the student movements in UK weren’t as successful as in France and succeeded only to occupy a few art colleges (not only Hornsey College of Art), when in your neighboring country the student movement makes the president flee the country and your local student movement seems to follow its example, occupying colleges, and revolution seems iminent, that’s surely not the most quiet and uneventful year of the century.
Think that fion rejected 1969 because excitement due to Moon landing… by the USA! I’m sure the May 1968 events in France provoked at least as much excitement in UK (especially when similar events seemed to begin among them).
The student protests figure in Murakami’s Norwegian Wood too, so it wasn’t only a Europe thing.
Wasn’t 1968 the year the Troubles started? I would say that the whole period up to 1998’s Good Friday agreement was “not boring”, or was it less significant in comparison with everything else?
I would also say that the inter-war period was quite exciting, with all the decolonization stuff.
Maybe 1967 would be better. I still lean towards that general period, though. I agree with you about the inter-war period (and the wars themselves go without saying).
I think late sixties are probably better than early sixties. I think the Cold War was more exciting in the early sixties, and personally I think the musical trends are very exciting. (I could be over-estimating this…)
By “interwar period” do you mean post-WWII? What is the next war that this period is “between” (e.g. end of WWII is the starting point, but what’s the ending point)?
I’ve always taken “interwar” to mean 1918-1939, between the two world wars (although admittedly I mostly see this used in the context of discussing WWII, where people are talking more about the time leading up to WWII than after it). But I thought decolonization happened almost entirely after WWII…
Also looking at this Wikipedia list, the UK was not “at war” during the years 1905-1914, 1924-26, and 1931-35. The last one obviously has the Great Depression, and but could one of the earlier years be a good candidate for boring-ness? I don’t know much about domestic UK history at that time.
[Edit: johan_larson already made most of the same point below]
I can knock out at least a few of those years, based on economic troubles and general elections, which are pretty big events, and therefore not boring. Also, the olympics. And WWI had begun by 1914, so that year shouldn’t count.
1905
1906 – general election
1907
1908 – olympics
1909
1910 – general election
1911
1912
1913
1914 – WWI
1924 – general election
1925
1926 – general strike
1931 – depression, general election
1932
1933
1934
1935 – general election
I meant what is usually referred to as the inter-war period, the 1918-1939 period. I was thinking about the decolonization of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. There was some excitement in India, but not decolonization.
I guess decolonization of India and Africa was more exciting, so the fifties and early sixties were the exciting period.
Yes, 1914 was an off-by-one error on my part, sorry about that.
General elections should probably count towards excitement. Maybe the 1926 strike should count (although the 1926 strike was the only general strike in UK history, it only lasted 9 days and Wikipedia says there weren’t any major effects outside of the coal industry.) But was the Olympics particularly exciting back then? About a thousand ameteur athletes competing in events spread out across 6 months? Except for the international dimension (so put it on the scale of a large diplomatic event?) I’m not sure why this would be more exciting than the annual Football cups. I would like to compare spectator numbers to get a sense for this but I’m not sure how to look for them.
(Also, tying into fion’s point somewhat, how are we counting exciting? There’s the “how exciting was year x for the average Briton”, and there’s “how exciting was year x for the British government”, and then there’s the question of “excitement at the time” vs. “retrospectively very exciting” — I would guess the 1908 Olympics were the latter, but again I’m not too sure of their impact on e.g. road closures, or how widely they were followed outside of London.)
Maybe we can start with the wars. Wars are not boring, particularly if they are big and close. Which of these wars the British Army fought in were big enough to count?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_British_Army_1900%E2%80%9399
Yeah, I had a look at that page too. I notice a gap between 1902 and 1914. I didn’t count that period because I think of “the run-up to WWI” as being a tense, important time. But now I wonder if maybe it wasn’t particularly exciting for the general population.
I also think that a lot of those conflicts wouldn’t be particularly exciting for most UK people. Of the ones between WWII and the Troubles I’ve only heard of two: the Korean war and the Suez crisis. Not sure how much that just reflects my own ignorance, though.
To answer your question, I’d say the most important/exciting of those would be:
WWI
Irish War of Independence
WWII
The Troubles
Falklands
with the World Wars standing head, shoulders and belly-buttons above the rest, and the Irish ones only ranking because they’re so close to home.
I would submit the Suez Crisis as significant too — it was as flashy and in-the-public-eye as Falklands with the additional economic impact of the closing of the Suez Canal. (Edit: and of course international loss of prestige and the implications thereof, but I’m not sure how much that impacted the life of most ordinary Britons.)
I highly doubt that many people were particularly worried about a general World War in 1902. Even if we say that it’s inevitable that it happened, it’s definitely not obvious that the UK would be involved. If you were alive back then, why would you think that? Anyways, the interwar period was definitely more “exciting” and the Cold War period was more tense. That leaves the 90’s as the only possible alternative.
nineteen sixty-three
Is it inevitable that any civilization which fields heavy cavalry will eventually produce a knightly class?
Every society that I can think of with armored mounted warriors has sooner or later spun them off into a form of petty nobility. The Hippeis of Athens, the Equites of Rome, the Knights of Christendom, the Mamluks and Janissaries of the Muslim world, the Samurai of Japan, etc.
In a certain sense it’s logical. Most of these, aside from the Mamluks and Janissaries who were originally slaves, were expected to pay for their own armor and warhorses out of pocket. A ruler with a class of armed wealthy people under him is probably going to want to keep them on his good side. But I’m not sure how universal this is.
No idea how universal either, but the “has title” thing probably leads to the “is rich” thing. In a society where wealth comes mostly from rents etc on land, you need x amount land to produce y guys with armour and big horses. It’s probably easier, from a bookkeeping perspective, to give each guy an amount of land equal to x divided by y, and say “hey show up with your gear when we blow this horn real loud” than it is to deal with that land yourself and parcel out the money to y number of professional soldiers.
I don’t know the history well (David?) but I wonder if you have the causality somewhat backwards. Putting aside that the ruler wants powerful people beholden to him, you don’t get the resources necessary to maintain warhorses and wargear–at least in a medieval society–without being locally powerful and influential. Calling them knights, one wonders, may have come after as a recognition or name for status they already had, instead of a status gift.
But I’m not sure that doesn’t have us in violent agreement, so…
(On an entirely unrelated note–just putting this here because I think you’ll see it–Nabil, can you drop me an email please?)
I think two things are going on: elite warriors are inherently high status, and heavy cavalry is the most generally effective form of military power in many regions prior to the Gunpowder Age.
Unfortunately this doesn’t explain the Roman Equites, who a) weren’t really heavy cavalry and b) weren’t central to Roman warfighting. Ditto the Hippeis. I also don’t think it explains the Byzantine Cataphracts, who don’t seem to have been anything like “petty nobility”. I think the explanation is that someone is risking an expensive asset (a horse) at the service of the state. So of course there needs to be some sort of “reward” — in reality probably a feedback loop between “you’re rich enough to provide a horse, so you should” -> “good job doing what’s right, you deserve to keep/increase your wealth”. This also explains why gunpowder cavalry weren’t especially high status compared to e.g. Hippeis, even though both had a somewhat equivalent “auxiliary” importance to militaries — the Hippeis has to provide his own horse, the cuirassier doesn’t.
The other alternatives are for the heavy cavalry to be professional soldiers whose horse, gear, provisions, and pay are provided by the state or sovereign, and for heavy cavalry to be sufficiently common that the cavalrymen don’t count as anything more than middle class.
For the former, the Eastern Roman aka Byzantine empire would I think count, and also China during the Han and Song dynasties. Maybe also the late medieval Italian city-states that mostly hired mercenary heavy cavalry.
For the latter, pick basically any horse nomad culture, except that most of them weren’t rich enough to afford metal armor so maybe you don’t count them as “heavy” cavalry.
Yeah, the reason I specified heavy or armored cavalry was to exclude horse nomads.You could argue that some nomadic light horsemen like the Cossacks actually did attain a knightly status so maybe I should reconsider that.
Where did the resources for upkeep of cavalry come from in the Eastern empire?
I believe primarily from taxation of agricultural land, based on its expected productivity at the village level. Notwithstanding complaints about “byzantine” tax codes, the actual tax codes of what would later become known as Byzantium don’t seem to have been all that complex.
Taxes in gold, silver, and/or grain are trivially converted into horses, arms, and armor in the market, or possibly by paying craftsmen to work in Imperial or provincial armories.
Byzantine cataphracts feel more modern than Western knights. If you join a modern Army, your chances of becoming a tanker are based on wanting to and merit-based screening, not family wealth.
OTOH, wouldn’t someone trained from the age of like 7 to be a shock cavalryman have much more skill/merit for it than pretty much anyone else? So modernism may have been much less efficient under those tech/economic conditions.
Chinese businessmen use heavy booze and solicitation of prostitution as a signalling game. The strange thing is that some of them are middle age men with bad health who don’t even enjoy those excesses and would prefer to sleep. So they have to resort to ruin their health, involve themselves in unethical and shady business, just to show that they are open to give bribes.
This makes me wonder – how much of the excesses rumoured about investment banking consumption of cocaine and strip bars is also part of signalling “Hey, I am unethical enough to be involved in shady business?”
This certainly assuages my worries about China surpassing the West anytime soon. The kind of personal networks of vice and kickbacks involved probably mean that they cannot extend those relationships to that many people (how much can a person drink?)
Not the same thing, but I remember reading a banker describing how bankers buy expensive status symbols like watches beyond what they’d actually want themselves to signal how ‘hungry’ (wealth-driven) they are.
The craziest thing about the culture of Chinese and Japanese businessesmen getting drunk is that East Asians are on average much less likely to be able to hold their liquor. The two alleles for “Asian Flush” are both fairly common in those populations which, outside of the business world, seems to reduce drunkenness pretty effectively. My girlfriend has one or the other and she can barely finish a glass of wine without it being very unpleasant.
There was an article about Chinese embryo selection that I read a while back where parents were unsuccessfully trying to convince IVF facilities to select against those alleles with the rationale that it would help their children be more successful in the business world.
And now I’m wondering if a sufficiently high-class/appropriately seedy and outrageous drinking establishment could do well by offering select clients discreetly non-alcoholic or light drinks so they can simulate the “I’m so good at business that I spent all my money on taboos! Come bribe me!” effect without actually suffering the side effects…
There is a story of Herbert Chapman, the legendary manager of Arsenal Football Club in the 1920s and 30s, negotiating a player transfer with representatives of Everton in a hotel in London over drinks.
He had arrived at the hotel earlier and told the barman (whom he bribed) “This is my assistant Mr Wall; he will drink whiskey and dry ginger, I will drink gin and tonic. Our guests will drink whatever they choose but you will give them double of everything while Mr. Wall’s drinks and mine will contain no liquor.”
He signed the player, for a significantly lower transfer fee than Everton initially asked.
Getting you opponents drunk is not unusual; the unusual thing for me is to get people you want to establish a long business relationship with drunk.
I wouldn’t trust a person who cheats on his wife with a prostitute, much less one who does it publicly, for others to see. Why would you like to have a supplier/customer who is untrustworthy, just to get kickbacks?
I think that kickbacks and bribes are a zero sum game, where you bribe them and they bribe you, and then you are unable to justify where the money comes from, which means you cannot get your dream home in New Zealand.
The most famous example of this class has a drink named after it – the Gibson. It’s a martini (so perfectly clear and uncolored) garnished with a pickled onion rather than the traditional olive.
The story goes that it was created accidentally by a diplomat, who drank ice water out of a martini glass at receptions, and had the bartender garnish his drink with an onion so he could reliably get the non-alcoholic drink.
Any bartender who likes tips will offer this service on request. But it may not be practical if someone else is buying drinks for the entire table.
I was recently linked to a video with Peter Zeihan and was wondering what SSC thinks about his ideas.
As I understand it, his core point is that the end of the cold war has made and will make the US electorate, and therefore the US, disinterested in securing international trade routes, especially now that progress in shale oil extraction technology has made the US independent of middle eastern oil. He seems to think that Trump just accelerated this process, but that the US scaling back its involvement in NATO and international free trade would have been inevitable. He says that having international free trade is a historical exception, and he predicts that when the US will stop securing trade it will make things difficult for many other countries that are highly dependent on international stability and free trade.
The main two points that he focuses on in his talk are demographics and geography, and how he thinks they influence the welfare of different countries. His view on demographics is probably pretty uncontroversial: low birthrates in most developed countries will lead to problems once a large fraction of the population retires–the US being an exception, because of its stable birth rate. Regarding geology, he talks about how the lack of natural borders in eastern Europe could lead to conflicts between Russia and Europe, because Russia would, in his opinion, need to advance towards the west to be able to incorporate natural barriers in its border defense. He also talks about the importance of having interconnected rivers and waterways that culturally unify a country and enable cheap transport of goods.
He predicts that the most likely zones of conflict in the near future will be eastern Europe (as I wrote above), Iran / Saudi Arabia (because the US would lose interest in preventing conflicts in the region), and the sea routes between the middle east and east Asia. He also predicts that China will be among the losers of the near future, because of a looming financial crisis, the demographic transition, and because it will have to secure its international trade itself.
Regarding some of his points I was wondering how well founded they are. Does access to waterways for (domestic) transport have a big impact on the wealth of a region, or is this a negligible component in the age of combustion engines? Do modern militaries care about (lack of) natural borders when they can always throw nukes as last resort? Does the demographic transition have a big impact on the military strength of a country or are modern wars more capital than labour intensive?
Are Peter Zeihan’s Books worth reading?
I’m nowhere near well-informed enough to evaluate Zeihan’s ideas, but for anyone interested, I particularly like this video on the Persian Gulf based on one of the guy’s books. It took a few watches but it got me closer than anything else on-line to understanding even a fraction of what’s happening in the region.
I haven’t read or listened to anything of his, but one point in your summary seems obviously wrong in a way which is very troubling:
The Russian Federation has a little less than two thousand strategic nuclear warheads and intercontinental ballistic missiles to launch them. Fewer of them now than the USSR had, both on paper and in terms of how many still work, but more than enough to inflict megadeaths on anyone dumb enough to invade Russia.
What the hell do they need a natural barrier for? Anyone who keeps going after getting hit with 1,950 nuclear bombs clearly isn’t going to be stopped by any barrier, natural or otherwise.
I can buy that Russia will carve out bits of Europe because they seem weak and more territory is better than less. But if they do it for defense then they’re clearly high.
I’m not watching the video, but:
Waterways are important, but not as much as they were before railroads. At this point they’re nice, but not necessary.
Natural borders are still important to modern armies. This doesn’t have anything to do with actual or hypothetical Russian “expansionism” right now, which is more about securing access to natural resources and markets, and perhaps national prestige. Also, Russia did not turn in a very sterling performance fighting the Ukrainians.
There are capital and labor intensive methods of fighting modern wars that are more or less suited to different objectives. The North Vietnamese had a lot of success with a very labor-intensive strategy. Occupation of hostile territory remains highly labor intensive. The demographic transition’s military effects are much less clear than the economic and cultural effects. European countries should be a lot less concerned about the effects that replacing their unborn children with Africans or Arabs has on their various token militaries than on their human capital and social institutions.
I’m not familiar with Peter Zeihan; I can’t tell you about him. Demographics and geography seem really important, but so are wealth and technology and religion and economics–seems like he could be on to something with his thoughts about what’s coming next, but he’s obviously missing some things by not talking about intersections of these other factors.
It’s not easy to gauge how “worth reading” a book is without knowing for whom one is making the statement. I imagine there being a set of people whose only history books are their secondary education, and maybe one or two pop-history books in college (e.g. “The Lexus and the Olive Tree” or “1776”). For someone with that small an amount of history reading under their belt, the next thing that is “worth reading” might be very different (and include basically anything that catches their fancy, as anything is better than nothing) than what is “worth reading” for someone who has a reading list like pseudoerasmus’.
My experience so far (through 5 or 6 of them) has been that everything on pseudoerasmus’ list of Economic History books, or doubly so, his list of the 25 “most stimulating” recent Economic History books, was well worth reading.
The 4th of July just passed, and as usual I saw a handful of people on social media posting along the lines of “America was never great. The US is nothing but injustice”. So my question for the people from outside the US, or people who have spent some years living outside — are there “We were never great” factions in other countries? What injustices do they bring up?
I’m pretty sure other Anglosphere countries (certainly Canada, Australia, Kiwistan, and parts of the UK) have analogues to this.
I think that any country with a colonial past will have a faction of people who think that colonial past was the source of all poverty/deprivation in the world. As if malaria in Africa was also somehow our fault.
There are others who think that we brought Christianity/civilization to those poor savages, so why aren’t they thankful we enslaved them and made them work in plantations?
And then there will be people who while they accept the fact that we weren’t always nice, you don’t have to be eternally responsible for what your great-grandfather’s government they weren’t able to vote for did.
Canada Day is on July 1. I definitely saw a couple of posts along the lines of “If you think Canadians are the nicest, most apologetic people in the world, try explaining that you’re Native and don’t celebrate Canada Day.”
Which, you know, fair point.
I was born in England to English parents and moved to the US when I was 6, and my first complaint
(other than the royal weddings that consume the culture for months at a time) would be the way that they treated the Irish. I think in an absolute sense neither the US nor the British have a claim at greatness, but in a relative sense the US has a strong case for “great” and England/GB/UK has a modestly strong case.
We do have such a ‘faction’ here in the Netherlands, and they mostly get upset over some colonial issues. It does seem a lot less severe than the anti-US crowd in America, but that might be because we don’t have such sharply defined political sides.
Many Romanians speak frequently in very derogatory terms about their country and especially about their people. But there is also a nationalistic current, that exaggerates the good moments of the past and sometimes invents alternative facts: according to them, we don’t speak a language of Latin origin, but the ancient Romans spoke a language of Dacian origin!
There are no guilt feelings here, because Romania had no colonies, on the contrary, its current territories were for a long time subdued by the neighboring empires: ~ 2/3 by Turkey, 1/3 by Austro-Hungary (the part that was under Austro-Hungary was more developed than the parts that were – largely autonomous – under Turkey). There is instead a kind of inferiority complex for being a relatively poor country (by EU standards) still trying to catch up with the West and not having the great past bigger countries now feel guilty about.
Hungary: There’s much less of the notion that “we’re the greatest country in the world”, as it’s obviously not true in any sense (just like in most countries).
Nationalists often try to minimize Hungary’s involvement in the holocaust in order to be proud of the country’s past, and liberals (of which there are few) oppose this, but I don’t think they’d say that “Hungary has always been terrible” or anything like that.
I have a weird biophysics question and my search engine skills are failing me:
Does anyone know how many horsepower an average adult woman can produce? I’ve found estimates for manpower as 0.1 horsepower but I can’t find anything at all on womanpower. At some point somebody must have been curious enough to measure it but I can’t for the life of me find it.
This looks at sex differences for upper and lower body strength (shoulder flexion & knee extension), with decent n for both groups. Assuming that horsepower is mostly a lower-body phenomenon and knee extension is a good proxy for that, women would produce about 2/3rds as much.
There’s a lot of measurement of power of bicyclists, e.g. http://source-e.net/male-female-whats-power-difference-bike/
1HP is roughly 750W; 0.1 is a pretty low estimate.
Max horsepower, or horsepower sustained over some kind of interval?
your estimate for manpower as being .1 seems kind of low for maximum – I think most men could lift 75kg a meter in under 10 seconds.
Wikipedia gives 0.1 as “sustained indefinitely”.
Yeah, the 0.1 hp was for an average man (not an athlete) sustained over a long period. The same source I saw put the short burst for an average man as 1 hp.
Googled “woman watts power”, assuming that watts are more commonly used than horsepower.
Cycling Tips came up with a table of data on cyclists where they give the maximum power output in Watts/kg over different time periods for men and women of various levels of biking competitiveness. I tried converting their Novice data from Watts to horsepower using 88.8kg as the average man and 75.4kg as the average woman, but ended up with a novice male being able to output .98 horsepower over 5sec, which sounds very wrong.
Maybe a more important takeaway is that their data says a low novice woman can get about 80% of the Watts / kg of a low novice man, and the women’s world record holder gets about 84% of the men’s world record holder. Multiply by average woman’s weight / average man’s weight (0.85), and their data suggests women’s power output is roughly 70% of men’s.
Edit: This seems consistent with sfoil’s comment saying women’s power is about 2/3rds men’s.
Also if Nabil says average man’s short burst HP should be about 1, then I guess my 0.98 calculation from the cycling data wasn’t as wrong as I thought. (I was thrown by the apparent result “A sprinting man is basically just as strong as a horse”)
I’m here to back up your 0.1 hp claim.
Engineering in The Ancient World by John G. Landels has that as an estimate of the power you can get from a peasant slave/worker for about a 10-hour workday. Put him in a human size hamster wheel and have him pump water out of a mine, and that’s what you get. It’s definitely not a ‘instantaneous’ maximum. That said, you should probably scale it down if you have them do something less efficient than walking all day. Turning a hand-crank (thus leaving one’s legs out of the picture) probably gets a worse result.
He doesn’t discuss scaling his number down for women, though. Or up for high-performance athletes on modern bicycles.
Yeah, well, I’d like to see the horse do much better
Give me a couple of long ropes and gearing that will reverse direction and I can make two horses (or a single horse running in a circle?) outcrank two men for sure.
I’m kind of disappointed we haven’t seen this technology in the Walking Dead yet. Put a zombie in a hamster wheel and you should get 0.1 hp forever.
According to John francis Guilmartin’s exhaustive study of galley warfare, modern rowers can produce peak power of about 1/6 horsepower. That is effective horsepower, however, meaning it’s coming after drag, inertia, etc.
Sportsball fans:
I used to play soccer. My son played soccer. My daughter plays soccer.
Is there a solution to the incentive for top players in international competition to flop all over the field like a dead fish? It seems incredibly dishonorable to play that way, where the tiniest bit of contact results in an attempt to game the referees into punishing your opponent and give your team an advantage.
My immediate thought is that shame is the solution, but this is a decades-old problem and shame has been tried, hasn’t it? What rule change could incentivize the players to get back up and keep playing when fouled or almost-fouled?
You mean feigning being a recipient of a foul from incidental contact? Perhaps there could be a rule that any injury serious enough to penalize the offender requires the victim to sit out 15 minutes to “recover”. But that still motivates the poorer players to claim injury, and also to play dirtier against the strongest players who don’t want a forced time out.
It seems pretty easy to fake an injury, so punishment for doing so needs to come from outside the rules. You say shame has been tried and failed, but I think the problem there is that being a liar on a winning team plays out (pardon the pun) much better than being honorable on a losing team, in terms of fame & money. I think this is the kind of thing sports commentators, or other opinion leaders among fans, would need to help enforce.
I mean both feigning being a recipient of a foul AND feigning the degree of the foul. It’s easy to see a legit foul where the victim makes out as if the perpetrator did much worse than actually happened. That’s the kind that’s easiest to see, actually, since 1 minute later the victim gets up and shows no sign of being injured whatsoever.
I had a similar idea to yours, where, if you are fouled and go down, but don’t get back up immediately, you have to out for 10 minutes. Your team can play short during the 10 minutes, or they can use one of their substitutions to put someone else in for that time. After 10, you can go back in without using another substitution. The issue is that this punishes non-fakers, of course.
You implement it with the justification that you are concerned with the players well-being, and they need to sit out to recover without causing long-term damage if it was such a serious injury. On the upside, you might even be right in some cases.
I don’t think that there is a solution as a large portion of fandom is hating other teams (not for everyone sure, but for many), hating opposing floppers pulls double duty, it allows your distaste for “them” to grow but also allows for a losing team to be a virtuously losing team by having (according to the biased eyes of the fans) their team lose because they flopped less often and less egregiously. Its like asking for a reality show that actually follows real people, eventually the person who has the most outrageous real life will have the most popular reality show, and imitators will follow.
I fear you are correct.
Maybe the penalty is too heavy or handed out too freely? Basketball would seem to be open to the same sort of flopping that occurs in soccer, but it doesn’t happen.
There is a ton of flopping in basketball, to the point where the league attempted to crack down with fines and suspensions after the fact.
My proposal for improving officiating in the NBA- have replay officials who grade every call/non call while watching the game and award an amount of FTs at the beginning of the final 3 quarters to catch it up. Then there is an automatic timeout (like the 2 min warning in football) towards the end of the game to award FTs for the 4th quarter until then, and after that they get veto power over floor officials on fouls called until the end of the game.
Basketball doesn’t have 0-0 ties, though. Sure a penalty shot near the end can make or break a game, but penalty points make up a much, much smaller proportion of total score.
It seems like you could cut down on the most egregious dives without impeding the pace of play by handing out suspensions based on post-match video review. Obviously this only works at high levels of play, where you have sufficient broadcast footage.
That sounds like a pretty good idea.
I think it’s mainly an issue at high levels of play, honestly. I don’t see it a lot, maybe not at all, in my daughter’s games. They get up and keep playing. My daughter broke her tailbone and finished the game without telling anyone.
I don’t know that you can do anything to remove the incentive of dropping the moment someone touches you – the grey area is large enough that there’s not really a good way to punish behavior like that.
What you can do is come down extremely harshly on players who drop when no contact is there at all, or only the most minor contact. No yellow cards, no red cards, I’m talking ‘you had a good run, come back next season and see if you play better’ sorts of deals. That said, I don’t think the UEFA is going to implement such measures anytime soon: very, very much money passes through football, and if big-time clubs are going to miss out on their star players because they played the whiner’s game they’re going to rail against having them suspended very harshly.
Hi all, just popping up to advertise my post apoc superhero story, The Fifth Defiance:
https://thefifthdefiance.com/2015/11/02/introduction/
Thanks for reading!
My 7th Myth could perhaps be thought of as a straw man, because it is pretty obvious. But I think it has to be said because money is often treated as an asset to the US in casual discussions.
Myth #7. That money should be included in the total amount of wealth in the United States. Money has no inherent value. Money is used as a medium of exchange to facilitate transfers of property and services. We also use money as a method of measuring wealth, so disparate items of value can be judged at to their relative worth. But money has no value in of itself.
When measuring the total wealth in this country, we need to include the following:
1) Individual assets, such as cars, clothes and houses,
2) Tangible business assets such equipment, real estate, and motor vehicles,
3) Intangible business assets such as accounts receivables (less debts), technology, and the organizational value of the business structure as it stands,
4) Not-for-profit organizations and governments assets in the same manner as business assets.
Accounts receivable less debts is only an asset in the U.S. to the extent these receivables and debts are from outside the country; all other receivables and debts will cancel out as U.S. assets.
Cash itself is not an asset. It is an asset to individuals and organizations who hold it, because it can be exchanged for useful items. But is much like debt between organizations – it cancels out when everyone’s assets are added together.
When the government creates money, it is not creating wealth. The U.S. government sometimes creates money as a monetary stimulus to get the economy going. They are not creating wealth; they are trying to fool the economy into thinking there is more wealth than there is, so that more products will be created for sale.
Would you agree that bonds and art therefore shouldn’t be counted as wealth?