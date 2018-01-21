Links 1/18: Helink Of Troy

Did you know: the world’s largest Hindu temple is in the city of Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Among Antarctica’s few rivers is the Alph, so named because it runs through caverns down to a sunless sea.
Norway joins Portugal in decriminalizing all recreational drugs. I look forward to years of biased studies exaggerating the effects of this on both sides.
More on monopolies of older orphan medications: the cost of periodic paralysis cure Daranide went from pocket change to $109,500/year.
A really detailed article on how Google is using computer vision technology to provide unprecedented level of detail in Google Maps. Also: automatic identification of urban interestingness, principles of effective cartography, and the nth-level foundational work for self-driving cars.
How would you like to have your legal case judged by a guy called Justice Force Crater? Bonus: he disappeared mysteriously and was never found.
Guillermo del Toro says he saw a real UFO and it was “horribly designed”.
Jacobite: AI Bias Doesn’t Mean What Journalists Say It Means. Lots of people I know have been playing a giant game of chicken hoping someone else would write this article first so they didn’t have to – and it looks like Chris Stucchio and Lisa Mahapatra lost.
To Unlock The Brain’s Mysteries, Puree It. By blending a brain in a way that preserves cell nuclei, you can see how many nuclei there are per cc of brain soup and so get a more accurate count of number of brain cells.
The forgotten history of the African-American community’s pro-eugenics movement.
Alice Maz recounts her days as a Minecraft simulated tycoon. Highly recommended.
Related: Eighty common scams in the Runescape MMORPG economy. Although apparently a lot of Runescape players are clueless twelve-year-olds, and saying “Give me 1000 coins and I’ll give you a cool item” and then not giving them the item makes you some kind of wildly successful criminal mastermind.
AI researcher Rodney Brooks makes specific dated predictions on the future of AI. Too bad he doesn’t give confidence levels and so there won’t be a fair way to judge him.
The brief postal correspondence between Charles Darwin and Karl Marx. Spoiler: Marx was an embarassing-level Darwin fanboy and sent him a copy of Das Kapital along with glowing praise. Darwin politely answered that Marx’s work was “in the long run sure to add to the happiness of Mankind” but never actually read it.
Highlights of Wikipedia’s List Of US Medical Associations include the American Radium Society, Flying Doctors of America, and World Doctors Orchestra. Also, which of these would it make you most nervous to learn your doctor wasn’t in – American Board Of Legal Medicine, Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine, or Physicians For Life?
Sean Carroll on Twitter: “Does one eventually reach an age where one stops having the anxiety dream about not being allowed to graduate from high school because one signed up for a math class then never attended it?” Reposting here because I’d never heard anyone mention this as a common dream before, but I absolutely have it (though not necessarily math class). Any theories why this happens?
Does a higher minimum wage decrease criminal recidivism? (h/t Marginal Revolution)
The US flag is probably partly based on the flag of the British East India Company, which appealed to the colonists as an model of British colonies enjoying partial independence.
You’ve probably heard that memo writer James Damore has sued Google for discrimination against conservative white men. It seems like a complicated case: political discrimination is generally legal but might not be in California (see here), and discriminating against white men seems hard to distinguish from affirmative action and various societywide diversity campaigns universal enough that I assume someone would have noticed before now if they were illegal. Some people are suggesting it’s more of a publicity stunt (possibly externally funded like Peter Thiel’s support of Hulk Hogan?) to embarrass Google and raise awareness. Which it’s doing – read the the whole 161 page lawsuit here if you want a look at the salacious accusations, which one commenter summarized as “industry-wide blacklists, cash bonuses for condemning wrongthink, calls to summarily fire white men accused of bad behavior, calls for ‘unfair’ (the exact word used) treatment of white men, openly booing the presence of white men, employees using company mailing lists to plot violent antifa actions” etc. Related: this profile of Damore’s (female, Indian-American) attorney. Also: apparently Mencius Moldbug having lunch with a Google employee “triggered a silent alarm, alerting security personnel to escort him off the premises”. Also: a commenter suggests an inside story in which the Damore memo was allowed to blow up because of office politics among top Google leadership.
Bloomberg: The Most Awful Transit Center In America Could Get Unimaginably Worse. They’re talking about Penn Station, a “debacle” which “embodies a particular kind of American failure”. And the unimaginable worseness is that the tunnels under the Hudson are decaying and might need to be closed, which would throw New York’s transportation grid into chaos.
Also Bloomberg: Study: Lobbying Doesn’t Help Companies Or Their Shareholders. This is well within a large body of work finding that money doesn’t really matter in politics, but if true it means both that popular wisdom is so wrong we should be thrown into near-Cartesian doubt about everything, and that corporations are idiots and throw away money for no reason. I put this alongside the “medical care doesn’t improve health outcomes” papers in “well, either this is false or everything else is”. Still give it a 50-50 chance of being true, though.
For the past forty years, every time new works were about to come into the public domain, Congress altered extended copyright law to keep them private. Now with the growing power of open access movements, there doesn’t seem to be any political will for this and works from 1923 will finally enter the public domain next year, followed by one year’s worth of works every year thereafter. Biggest potential loser is Disney, since Mickey Mouse would become public domain in 2024. H/T MR.
Van Bavel, Feldman-Hall & Mende-Siedlecki’s paper on ethics includes (first paragraph) a description of how a real-life trolley problem happened in Los Angeles in 2003 – transportation officials chose to switch tracks, saving dozens of lives. H/T Siberian Fox.
A Medium article by some Google AI scientists and a professor critiques that “AI can analyze your face to tell if you’re gay or not” paper from a few months ago. They find that the AI was most likely just looking at a couple of non-physiological features – glasses, makeup, facial hair style, tanning. Then they show you can get pretty accurate gay/straight classifications just by doing this manually to an image database. [This link previously was more condemnatory, but commenters have pointed out the original study specifically admitted this might be true]
Cambridge University’s Center for the Study of Existential Risk has created a Civilization 5 mod that adds superintelligent AI dynamics to the endgame.
The newest addition to GiveWell’s top charities is No Lean Season, which gives poor rural Bangladeshis enough money to pay for a bus ticket to work in the city during the season without as much farm work.
Primatologists: Bonobos prefer jerks.
NYT: As Labor Pool Shrinks, Prison Time Is Less Of A Hiring Hurdle. Included as a sort of nod to market optimism, where if there’s enough demand all of these problems like discrimination against former convicts will solve themselves. Of course, it would be nice if we didn’t have to wait for economic booms.
In the early 1900s, Sears sold over 70,000 build your own house kits, including some for really impressive mansions.
New research suggests the Sicilian Mafia originated from a sudden increase in the demand for lemons after they were found to cure scurvy; the resulting need to control lemon theft created an entire new dimension of underworld economics. Insert your own “market for lemons” or “lemon-stealing whore” joke here.
Chris Dillow of Stumbling And Mumbling joins the Hereditarian Left.
New entry to the linking perception and cognition research program: acuity of color vision correlates highly with IQ. And of course Michael Woodley is using this to try to demonstrate dysgenic effects.
New study finds more evidence that small class size improves test scores. Especially interesting: in addition to improving them the normal way by students doing better, it improves them because when public school class sizes are smaller, high-SES parents are more likely to send their kids to public schools. But there’s an effect even beyond this.
Larry Sharpe is the new (black, raised in poverty) face of the Libertarian Party. Key insane quote: “In the short run, Republicans will break, we’ll get a bunch. In the long run, we’ll absorb the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party will go away in 30 years. It won’t exist. It’ll be the Libertarian Party.”
Yes – the High School can’t graduate Dream is very common, though I too didn’t know it was common (I thought it was just me!) until XKCD did a comic about it (which should have been enough of a tip off), I shared it, and most everyone I knew said they have it too. https://xkcd.com/557/
the key is Anxiety right? I haven’t had it in a while, haven’t been anxious about anything in a while. I’m settled. Has anyone tracked basic ‘mood’ states that trigger it?
Oddly enough I’m 27 and started having a very similar dream in the past few months, after as far as I’m aware never having had it before. It often comes with a theme of me not being able to find the right classroom or not having the schedule for the classes. And/or me being my current age but having to be back in school for a technicality.
Even more oddly, in my school system there was no requirement to pass all your classes to graduate.
I have a similar dream, and it’s always going back to high school to retake a class. Or not making it to class,or realizing that I have totally forgotten to attend a class for a semester. I graduated almost 14 years ago.
Yes this. The dream is always like – You should up to a class on the last day of class, and You had no idea you were even supposed to be attending, and now you have to pass the final – or you’ll not graduate, or something else terrible will happen.
I never had this dream till I graduated college, but since then I’ve had it several times.
Since it’s good to also include dis-confirmations: I’ve never had that dream though I did once experience something similar in real life getting an email to let me know I got a zero on a class I never attended. Thankfully it was a records error and the same professor taught the other class I had actually been attending and it was cleared up in a few emails.
If I were to guess I’d bet it’s because class schedules are something I never really got anxious about.
I don’t remember a single specific dream about this, and yet…
I feel that I must have had dreams about this, and rather vivid ones, because when you describe that dream, my immediate reaction is “hasn’t that actually happened to me at least a few times? That was awful.” But I’m pretty sure that it never actually happened.
I’ve had situations where there was some important event or assignment I didn’t take notice of until it was late enough to constitute a crisis. But I also have a pretty vivid emotional recollection of there being times when I realized that there were classes I was signed up for where it was now months into the semester and I hadn’t attended a single class or done a single assignment, and it didn’t matter whether I passed a final or anything else because it was already impossible for me to pass or drop the class. But, I’m almost certain this never actually happened in reality.
I never actually had a dream about not attending class, but about once per year, near the middle of a semester, I’d be sitting in my dorm room watching TV or surfing the internet and suddenly have a feeling that there was a class that I forgot I was enrolled in and hadn’t been attending. I’d log in to the scheduling website for my college and confirm that no, I’ve not forgotten about any of my classes.
I also have some other recurring anxiety dreams- that I have to catch a plane and haven’t packed, or it’s almost Passover and I haven’t started preparing.
I’ve had this dream but that’s probably not a representative example, since I actually had this happen to me on the first day of sixth grade and was still wandering around nearly crying looking for the room ten minutes into the period.
For me it’s definitely anxiety provoked. I tend to get them when for some reason i am having more physiological anxiety than normal, but not any particular real world thing I’m anxious about (e.g. if i haven’t exercised for a while, issues with medication). So possibly what’s happening is that the brain is generating scenarios to ‘explain’ the anxiety the body is feeling.
I buy that. Clever.
I have the dream often, but in my case the fact that I left high school a credit short of graduating (to attend college, which I graduated from in the normal length of time) is a complicating factor. Sometimes it’s a different stage in my long, convoluted education. Oddly it’s almost never the “final exam, didn’t study” variant that people bring up the most, it’s usually that I’m signed up for a class I’ve never attended and I can’t find the classroom.
I wish I had done this. I wish I knew it was even a possibility. So much fucking time wasted trying to meet HS credit requirements when I had the actual option to take two years of community college in lieu of the last two years of HS. I’m pissed off that my HS didn’t even mention this as a possibility.
I went to college late, at 24. First community then transferred to a 4-year (which I was at for only 2; never took the SAT and all that jazz). Graduated at 30 from San Jose State U. only to find I was missing one PE credit. Ended up taking the only thing available the following summer (2009): a basketball training camp at an Oakland junior college for the school’s team.
I was the only white guy in the class and ten years older than everyone else. When the coach found out why I was weirdly in attendance, he told me to just run laps around the gym for the hour and I’m good. He didn’t want me getting in the way of his team anymore than I did, I suppose.
When I think of the above, I’m glad I wasn’t born in Europe even as I acknowledge they do a lot better than the US. “Reinventing” yourself or blooming late doesn’t come as easy over there, or so I hear. They track you early on into a certain strata of the adult working world.
As a Brit, I’m just glad that PE has never reckoned into a supposedly serious measurement of my academic performance.
Can we think of this in terms of the kind of “control theory” stuff Scott was posting about a little while ago?
In order to successfully make it to class all the time in real life, there had to be a “check for class attendance obligations” routine that ran constantly in the background for years and years. It is counterbalanced by an “actually attended class” feeling that usually keeps it in check.
But “check for class attendance obligations” gets so embedded that even years later it pops up from time to time, and causes panic because there have been no recent “attended class” signals at all!
Data point consistent with this hypothesis: After more than fifteen years in the labor force, I’ve never had this dream about work except during an lengthy spell of unemployment several years ago. We need to find some retirees.
I’m now retired. I don’t think I have had the “I haven’t been showing up for the class I’m supposed to be teaching” dream since, but just last night I had a dream where I was visiting with friends and suddenly realized that it was evening already of the day I was supposed to be flying home and I was still there, hadn’t even packed.
Then I woke up and realized I was home.
But of course, I still do things for which that anxiety might be appropriate, take trips which require me to fly somewhere at a particular time.
Of possible relevance … . Quite recently, I got a phone call from someone asking why my wife and I were not at a dinner engagement an hour or so away. It eventually turned out that the caller had forgotten to tell me that the date for a dinner we had discussed had become definite–or exactly what time and where. But until I discovered that I was seriously upset, feeling depressed for having made just the same sort of mistake I sometimes have anxiety dreams about. Which suggests that it is something with serious emotional weight for me.
You said in a recent blog post that you retired at the end of last year, so it’s only been a month or two, right? That’s probably not enough time to trigger the mechanism Bobby suggested. It’s been a long time, but I don’t recall ever having had this dream while actually in school. Can any current students comment on this?
I’m in my mid-50s and still have this dream, even though I’ve been working for a long time in pretty engrossing (and sometimes stressful) careers. I rarely have workplace-based stress dreams.
My husband, also in his mid-50s, never has this dream, but often has work-based stress dreams having to do with organizing big meetings and forgetting one key thing or having some insurmountable last-minute obstacle arise.
I think my identity was more attached to being a good student than my husband’s was and his identity is more attached to being a good worker than mine is. I was also a student for a lot more years than he was, so I’m inclined to support your theory.
I also have a recurring one about being expected to do some kind of big on-stage performance without having the script, etc — though I have no history as a performer.
And these days I’m having a recurring dream about needing to find housing in a city I used to live in and for some reason need to move back to. I’m wondering what it’s about since I’m happy where I live.
I have this dream too.
A theory: maybe we have a lot of anxiety-droven dreams but these are the ones that are specific enough and with enough real world details that we remember them upon waking.
At the risk of sounding like a psychopath: Does anyone have dreams where they start killing people and other people who could be witnesses a la one of the new Black Mirror Episodes?
Yes. I do not have a violent or aggressive temperament but roughly 50% of my dreams are violent, and a lot of those are as you describe.
And holy moly, Crocodile was a bad episode. Wonderfully shot, but plot-wise he completely phoned it in.
At the risk of sounding like a psychopath, I was once holding my then-infant daughter while standing on a balcony, several feet from the edge. I had a momentary impulse to hurl her from the balcony. I of course ignored the impulse and went inside. There was zero chance I’d ever have acted on it, but it was a very definite impulse all the same. She’s now seventeen. Also: she wasn’t screaming or crying or anything, nor was I frustrated in any sense by her existence or anything else at that moment. It was a perfectly happy day.
It was quite strange: I’ve never felt anything like it, before or after. It very definitely made me feel like a psychopath for a few days, and if it had ever repeated itself I likely would have sought therapy.
Some people with OCD have these kinds of intrusive thoughts all the time.
https://iocdf.org/expert-opinions/expert-opinion-violent-obsessions/
Thanks for that link; it has some reasonably specific descriptions of OCD, which until now I had only thought of in very general laymen’s terms. I don’t have either obsessions or compulsions that seem like they’re out of norm. In fact, I can only think of one other time that I had an obsession, and that was when I came down with a high fever while on a work trip. I stayed in my hotel room and hallucinated that I was a sphere for about thirty-six hours. For most of that, I was caught in a thought loop that went kind of like this: “I’m a sphere. WTF. No, I’m not a sphere. I’m me, but I have a high fever and this thought will go away when the fever breaks. No, I’m a sphere . . . ” Rinse and repeat perhaps a thousand times.
Very definitely one of the worst days in my life.
You are definitely not alone in this. In the book _What Mothers Do_ (based on conversations recorded in discussion groups for mothers of infants) there is a very similar passage:
https://books.google.com/books?id=Qj1UHaitJcAC&pg=PT54&dq=Naomi+stadlen+what+mothers+do+strong+images+flash+through+my+head&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj_r9Cj_uvYAhUEKcAKHeyqCs8Q6AEIIzAA#v=onepage&q=Naomi%20stadlen%20what%20mothers%20do%20strong%20images%20flash%20through%20my%20head&f=false
I believe a decent number of people feel similiarly strange urges to jump themselves in such circumstances. Possibly this is related.
Perhaps it is fear/worry resulting in vividly visualizing such an event, which the mind then confuses with visualizing a course of action.
The French have a very evocative name for that – “l’appel du vide”. It seems nearly universal among my friends and after googling, quite common among the general population as well. I have experienced it most commonly when being around a police officer and feeling a sudden strange urge to try to grab his gun.
@add_lhr
Do you have high fear of guns?
My fear of heights seems to trigger it.
Not one for everyone I suspect but I enjoyed Piercing a lot. Anyway, the protagonist of the novel had much the same problem as you. I wonder if you used his technique at all? Let’s hope not.
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Piercing-Ryu-Murakami-ebook/dp/B00DHIYEZY/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1516659838&sr=8-1&keywords=piercing+murakami
I’ve never seen Black Mirror and I don’t think I have ever had dreams where I “start killing people and other people who could be witnesses.” But I have dreams where I have committed a murder–I’m not sure whether any which actually include the murder, or only knowing afterwards that I have committed one. I don’t remember the details of any of those at all clearly, but I don’t think they were connected to any real world desires to kill anyone in particular.
In college, I stopped going to my 8am Business Law II class because the lecturer was incoherent. After a month or so of not going, I happened to wake up early one morning, so I dropped in. They were handing out pieces of paper. “Wow, this lecturer has decided to print up outlines for his lectures. That’s a big improvement,” I thought.
But it turned out to be a test I hadn’t studied for, just like in the classic nightmare.
I still got a 91 on the test (although the average score was 93).
It was a bad class.
I skipped the past 2 months of a class and then showed up for the scheduled exam and no one was there. The prof had used the last two classes for the final.
Now I’m going to have a nightmare over your memory!
Not only do i not have that dream, but i don’t have any of the other common dreams people talk about, nor any recurring dreams of any sort whatsoever. Sure there are thematic similarities between my dreams, but it’s very rarely the same one twice, and never thrice. Though, when i was a child i did have that dream where you’re suddenly naked in public, but even then the public would be a surreal dreamscape, and it never ended with me being embarrassed by everyone else. Instead either nobody cared, or i hid before anyone noticed, or i would suddenly realize i could fly and nothing else mattered.
That’s not to say my mind doesn’t troll me when i’m sleeping. Just not with the dreams other people talk about. One of its best efforts thus far involved coming up with an entire fantasy setting with its own magic system in which i was an apprentice to a travelling judge-wizard. All so it could have an interesting setting for me to be tremble in terror as the tyrannical autocratic king announces that he will take me as his concubine. Fortunately, they thought i was going to come quietly so they put me in a luxury cabin instead of a cell with wizard suppression runes, while allowed me to overload the ship’s magical engines and blow it up as a distraction to cover my escape. Unfortunately the man guarding me was supernaturally enhanced and utterly relentless, so even though i blew up a second ship under him, he still managed to recapture me. At least i got to watch him get chewed out for letting me escape, letting me blow up two of their ships, and injuring me in the course of recapturing me. Serves him right, the jerk. Then they did throw me in with the anti-wizard runes, and things got rather unpleasant after that.
Like i said though, that was one of the best efforts. More typical ones are more like me being a jerk and pissing off all my friends, or whatever. Boring stuff.
I always painted clothes on my body in those dreams and somehow got away with it while feeling embarrassed.
That is a beautiful dream logic workaround.
@anonymousskimmer
You are not the only one:
Woman Wears Nothing But Body Paint In Public
PS. This is American ‘wearing nothing’ aka not actually nude
PS2. Still NSFW
I think the near-universal experience isn’t necessarily dreaming of high school itself but dreaming about having forgotten to prepare for something, the obvious cause being that this is a near-universal anxiety. For instance, I’ve heard a lot of reports of dreams where they’re about to go on stage for some theater performance and realize they’ve forgotten to go to all the rehearsals, from people who have done a lot of theater. (I occasionally have both versions of the dream.)
Yeah, I’ve had school dreams about being unprepared/having utterly forgotten to do something critical, but both about being a student and (since I started teaching) about teaching. So if people also have it about theater, do people have this about work in general? Or is it maybe especially likely to be about areas where you get constant scrutiny (from teachers and peers as a student, much more so than for the most part in working life, and theater and teaching are both areas where you have an audience to judge you)?
Although I haven’t had this happen in a while, I have absolutely had the dream about going on stage without knowing any of my lines. (E.g. I time travel back into my past self, in a role that I actually played, but have now forgotten.)
Had this happen in real life during my high school drama class final exam, which consisted of putting on a performance at a school theatre. A filled to capacity school theatre since everyone wanted to see the performances, and every teacher was entitled to to cancel one class for that purpose.
However, i hadn’t forgotten my lines, but rather had simply not prepared any beforehand. While i did have a costume and an idea, i had neither written nor rehearsed anything. Curtain comes up, spotlight comes on, i walk forward, freeze, request a do over. Step back, spotlight off, curtain down. Pause. Curtain up, spotlight on, i walk forward, freeze again, and i sob, “i’ve never done this before.” Entire audience cheers for me. Okay, deep breath, one more time. Curtain up, spotline on, i walk forward and deliver an entire on the spot improvised monologue. Not only do i get a massive cheer, but i also get a coveted and rare A+ grade that entitles me to participate in the “Best of” show in the final week of school. For that one, i did actually prepare my monologue the previous day, and rehearse it the same day. Definitely better than freezing on stage
Relatedly, this may be why i don’t get anxiety dreams about school. Pretty much all the things, from missing a class, to not doing the homework, to not studying for the test, are things i’ve already done. The world didn’t end. A dream can’t make me anxious by showing me something that i already reacted to with an indifferent shrug.
That makes sense to me. I’ve had the forgotten class dream many times (which I always attributed to guilt over all the classes I cut in high school), but I’ve also had frequent dreams where I’m being reassigned and the movers show up and I haven’t packed anything yet. I’ve been out of the military for more than 20 years, and I still get this dream. I never thought to connect the two dreams to a common theme of anxiety over being unprepared for something.
A couple times I’ve had a dream in which the DoD had screwed up my discharge paperwork and I had to go back in briefly to satisfy some requirement.
I’ve been out of the military for around 20 years, as well, and I was my present age (40’s) in the dream.
I used to get this dream a lot shortly after I got out, with the added imagery of my former boat sort of stalking me like a predatory animal. I’d just be going about my normal dream-business, turn a corner, and there’s a Los Angeles class submarine with the chief of the boat ready to tell me my DD-214 is invalid. One time it was parked in my dad’s driveway on a ridiculous giant speedboat trailer, dripping seawater, with the crew running around pissed at having to deal with such an absurd situation.
Here in the land of compulsory military service it is very common for male adults to have nightmarish dreams about being back in the military.
Usually in the dreams the dreamer ends up as a new recruit because of some mistake and needs to go through all the rookie stuff and no one believes him that he’s already been through all that.
For some reason, I have not had those dreams for years even though I’ve been to multiple refreshment trainings after my discharge to the reserves.
The details seem to vary from person to person, but the basic theme of being in school and about to fail due to not having done work seems to be pretty common. In mine there’s some exam that I haven’t revised for (or attended classes for, generally due to having lost interest and sort-of forgotten I was even meant to be turning up to them) and theoretically my exam performance is all that matters, but how am I to do well in the exam if I haven’t prepared properly? The dream rarely if ever gets as far as the actual exam. There’s a variant where there’s a long project (more than a term long) that I have to hand in (people in the UK system who were doing GCSEs in the mid-90s might remember Technology), and I’d kind of lost interest in going to those classes or doing the project work months before, but the dream never actually reaches handing-in time. Like Alkatyn, sometimes the dreams have me being my current age or a bit younger, and inexplicably back in school (or sometimes at university, sometimes even doing a PhD) .
I get these things all the time; I have Generalized Anxiety Disorder, and most of my memorable dreams are anxiety dreams, and the remainder are sufficiently surreal that that they might as well be. All these people who talk about how to have a “dream wedding” – I do not want a dream wedding, it would not end well. In my last dream about a wedding the bride wandered off halfway through due to having lost interest.
In fact that seems to be a common theme, randomly losing interest in something important and going off and doing something else.
Never had that one. The closest I’ve ever come is one about forgetting to start college a few months before I went. That was a rather interesting dream, because at one point I paused and started to try to figure out how it had happened. I realized I didn’t remember anything from the past 6 months, and then worked out that it was a dream. At which point my brain, apparently panicked by the thought of being in an illogical universe, punched the eject button, and I woke up.
This is how every instance of lucid dreaming ends for me. As soon as i realize i’m dreaming, i panic and force myself awake, often by committing dream suicide. Being aware you are in a universe that makes no sense is one of the most viscerally unpleasant feelkngs i know. Which is funny because i love surreal dreamscapes in fiction. It hasn’t happened for a long time though, so i guess my mind built better safeguards.
Interesting, this is the first report I’ve heard of lucidity being an intensely negative experience rather than a pleasantly thrilling one. Lucid dreaming isn’t for everyone, I guess.
Oh, it wasn’t that. I didn’t commit suicide or anything. It’s just that as soon as I realized it was a dream, I was awake.
I used to have that dream all the time, but stopped having it once I got into programming. Is it because credentials don’t really matter in coding or I’m generally less anxious now? My guess is the former, but who knows. Also, my grandfather still has this dream sometimes and he’s 92.
I’ve never had the dream with respect to high school, but I did have it with respect to undergraduate school. My institution had a swim test requirement, which involved swimming 100 meters or some other short distance, and also treading water for something like fifteen minutes. I was a perfectly competent swimmer and had no trouble taking and passing the swim test, but I’ve woken up in a cold sweat half a dozen times in thirty years with a dream that I never took the swim test and thus that my undergraduate degree claims are fraudulent.
I’ve had the dream, though it was always college and never a math class (English or History usually). Also it was sometimes a master’s degree, which I don’t have and never tried for. But it DID stop, sometime in my 30s.
I actually had a similar problem in high school. I was in the gifted program, and was given special permission to take two years of high-school algebra in middle school, along with my twin brother and our friend. When my junior year rolled around, I found out that they wouldn’t give me high school credit for the classes I took in middle school, so there were now not enough math classes offered to get the math credits required to graduate.
Yeah, it undoubtedly had something to do with anxiety. I’d also have a version where I had forgotten to do my newspaper route for a couple of days, or woke up late to do it. This lasted for a few years after no longer doing that job.
My academic one was college based. The last one was a few years ago, I haven’t had one since. In that last dream I said “screw it, I’ll wing the test. Worse case scenario I have to retake the class.”, and the dream ended with me feeling fine. This basically describes how I actually finished college. My anger, frustration and annoyance at the tertiary educational system, and a willingness to just deal with whatever life threw at me in its regard, finally fully trumped any anxiety I’ve had about it.
I have the dream too, except it is an undergraduate math course. (I never skipped high school classes. College? Um . . .) Mine normally isn’t graduation focused, though, it’s more of an “oh crap I haven’t been attending and my grade is gonna be so bad.”
But yes it is always math. And the classroom is normally in a basement.
Maybe had it once or twice, but my repeated dream of choice is being chased by something, usually zombies, but sometime witches, serial killers, etc. I used to be sure that everybody had those kind of dreams until I shared mine with a friend and he was all “what the hell are you talking about?”.
Maybe it’s not as common? Did anyone of you have repeated dreams about being chased?
I did, it was my most frequent nightmare. Being in a complicated building where I can’t find the exit, and having to hide/run, because I must not be found in there.
I used to have those dreams pretty consistently. I decided I would try to stand my ground in such dreams, and…uhhh…weapons don’t work too well in dreams.
I get zombie dreams pretty frequently. Nothing with werewolves or witches or anything else. Just zombies.
Learned how to lucid dream just so I could stop getting eaten by zombies.
I think I had dreams about being chased or somehow threatened when I was a child, although by now I can’t remember any details.
“Being chased by a malevolent entity” was my most common nightmare as a child. Not so much as an adult.
I don’t have those dreams often, thankfully, but I’ve definitely had them. The most recent one involved being chased by the clown from IT (the miniseries with Tim Curry, not the new movie) though in real life I don’t find either version scary.
I had another dream where I was on a street and saw this random guy walking toward me in this strange, inhumanly fast way, and knew he was after me. I ran into the nearest house’s backyard and tried to lose him by running through a series of interconnected backyards (not sure if it worked because I woke up shortly after that).
Yes, that was the main recurring nightmare I had for a decade until my early 20s. They stopped when I managed to confront the person chasing me in the dream and asked him what he was up to. That seems to have taken the wind out of the sails of that dream. Thank god.
Always a (large, dark, wolf/Alsatian-shaped) dog for me. In real life I love dogs and have never been frightened of one, but I was quite badly scared at the age of 8 or so by The Hound of the Baskervilles (possibly a retelling for children – I’m unclear on this point) which I think must be where it comes from. It quite often segues into sleep paralysis, with the sense that the dog is in the room.
This is just another of the many things that lead me to suspect that JK Rowling and I have similar styles of dreaming.
It’s always an undergrad course for me that I enrolled in and then meant to drop but never did. I wonder how much these dreams correlate to performance in school. Do bad students or students who didn’t care about school have these dreams?
No, once you stop caring about school the dreams end.
Fact check: false
I did not give a crap about my classes and I still have this dream all the time. Normally it’s high school, not college, and I have to go back to high school at my present age. But I’m not allowed because I’m an old man, so I have to sneak in, and pass my classes, without anyone knowing I am there.
I didn’t care much about school, and i don’t have any such dreams. As i speculated above, it’s hard to make me anxious about missing a class, not doing homework, or not studying for a test. Those are all things i’ve already done, and it wasn’t the end of the world.
I have this exact dream all the time, and had a similar dream last night thanks to reading this blog post before bed.
I don’t suffer from anxiety at all, though.
Wow, I’m not sure I’ve met someone who has no anxiety at all. Is that as nice as it sounds?
My particular anxiety dreams from the last half a year or so that I remember, with approximate number of times happening:
1) Teeth falling out (2)
2) Shitting myself or showing up naked to class/work/whatever (3)
3) Killing or hitting someone who I am REALLY not supposed to be killing or hitting and now I have to kill everyone who was around (2)
4) Being tasked to program code that analyzes data in a world with two time dimensions and time travel in each one possible (4? seriously?)
5) Missing a train or plane to somewhere I really have to be (2)
6) Being kicked off work/school due to wrong sexual behaviour (3)
Interesting thing is, out of those only two happened IRL and/or could reasonably happen within a reasonable time frame from now – 4, 5 (well, 1 happened back in childhood, obviously, and probably 2, though I don’t remember an instance of me shitting myself)
Yes, me too to many of these themes. And I hear them from lots of clients as well.
The teeth-falling-out one I have often heard people interpret as anxiety about growing up/older. I have come to associate it with worry over impending change.
I very very frequently find myself needing to be somewhere but the mode of transport I need to take (car, subway) simply doesn’t work. Like it always goes the wrong way, won’t start, never moves, something.
I can’t recall any school-based anxiety dreams. My anxiety dreams are either more “horror scenario” dreams but I wake up extremely anxious, or, surreal anxiety dreams about situations that can’t possibly be real.
I have this dream. I either didn’t realize a paper was due or I didn’t do my Latin reading.
Should this appear on the next SSC survey?
I sometimes had “skipped class, can’t graduate” dreams. Then I actually did skip one class for most of a semester and I still graduated. (In fact I got a “B” in the class, suggesting that I wasn’t the only one who skipped it.)
After that I stopped having that dream, because apparently my subconscious was like “oh, really? Well, fuck *this* then, let’s come up with something else…”
Yes, I have this kind of dream all the time except it isn’t high school but college and I forgot I have to do one more semester to graduate and I haven’t been attending class. It has been years since I’ve been in any kind of school and I still have this dream.
I also have dreams about other high-stress, long-term, and life-altering periods of my life such as the 18 month religious mission I did in my early 20s. I wonder if this dream stuff is some kind of lingering, mild form of PTSD.
I’ve never had any dreams resembling this, but since we’re talking about dreams I recently learned that people don’t have recursive dreams. By recursive I mean that I dream that I dream that I dream X and when I ‘wake up’ either from realising I’m dreaming or from some nightmare, I just pop one level of dream off the stack and keep dreaming. Being forcefully awakened from several levels deep is really disconcerting.
Anyone else experiencing similar or am I really weird?
I had that happen once (at least that I can remember). Each time I ‘woke up’, I was dreaming that I was in my actual real-life bed, wanting to reach down to the foot of my bed and turn off the CD player (which, in the real world, I had left on when I went to bed), and finding that pressing stop had no effect, until a good two or three iterations (at least that’s what it felt like), when I did manage to wake up for real and switch the CD player off (which was playing Ween’s Alcan Road, in case you’re curious – kind of a weird and trippy song, especially once the loud, slow guitar comes in).
That said, it was only recursive while waking up; I don’t think I experienced several layers of going to sleep while already asleep.
I have recently had dreams like this. I am not a huge fan of the whole “inception” thing. It’s really disorienting to “wake up” from one dream and find yourself in another dream.
FTR, when I say “recently,” I don’t mean post-Inception (release date 2010). This is more like a 2015-2016 development.
The only time I had this kind of nested dreaming was a brief stint of taking Effexor. I stopped taking it because this dream effect was so disturbing.
Not often, but I’ve had this a few times, yes.
I constantly have a dream about my old paper route. They are so common they have built up their own timeline and remembered event in the dreamline, where I’m certain this is a dream but someone tells me “by the way this isn’t a dream” and I buy that for some reason. I’m still fed up enough that I usually don’t bother delivering the newspapers.
Also, I haven’t done any collections from customers in over a year in the dreamtime. I guess it’s a charity operation or whatever.
That dream is common enough to have been an excellent joke in the 1984 movie Top Secret. Val Kilmer’s character has that anxiety dream, and is extremely relieved when he wakes up to find he’s not still in high school but merely being tortured as a suspected spy.
XKCD just did another comic on “universal dreams”:
http://www.xkcd.com/1943/
Had one of those dreams just the other day (night).
I’ve had some weird back-to-school dreams lately, but not of the anxiety variety, more the “Most of my dreams lately have been set at my elementary school and sometimes they want it to try and make sense”.
I only really had one dream I’d call a nightmare before I was 26 and living alone, and the latter started after some attempts at wiping out invasive insects left the smell of the associated chemical weapons in the building for longer than expected. And these almost all involved some otherwise normal dream being interrupted by demons (or in one case, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia watching the debris cloud from the first Death Star and trying to summon demons from it…).
I didn’t have the “naked in public” dream until I actually started wondering why that was supposed to be a big deal (this did not make it less embarrassing, but I somehow got over it and tried to fight a giant Ivan Ooze. … Being that he was several stories tall and I was 7, I just kinda bounced off and landed something like 100yards away). I only had the teeth thing after I broke a tooth, at which point there were a few dreams about noticing other teeth being broken in the same way without explanation.
I don’t think I’ve ever had any recurring dreams, although a recurring element has involved getting trapped in elevators that won’t stop, or the doors/threasholds of elevators malfunctioning or having huge gaps between the elevator and the floor.
There was a period—I forget when, but might be able to check?—when I had dreams about trying to go back to high school, and running into conflict because I only remembered after I got there and tried doing things that I had long-since graduated.
Mostly, there’s a lot of influence from whatever has had my attention lately, with whatever other references my subconscience comes up with to fill in the gaps. The worst anxiety stuff was mostly occasional bits in later high school of the “people will not stop sexualizing everything and this makes dreams involving people I like but don’t like uncomfortable” variety. I wonder if half the reason I took a level in Lucid Dreaming around that time had to do with escaping those situations. Weirdly enough, the one that avoided going down that path involved someone I actually was attracted to, presumably because there was no “zomg but what if the world is right?” element when the answer was yes.
From this, I can only conclude that I was more afraid of sexuality than anything else at the time. This took a weird turn recently, when someone I was trying and failing to avoid falling for showed up in a dream, but turned out to be a demon in disguise and tried to eat my face. Then it turned out in reality that she liked me, too, and that was the end of that problem.
Here is a 2014 Psychology Today informal survey of people’s school dreams. Nearly all the responders rated the dreams unpleasant. According to the authors, “The most common school dream themes are (a) missing classes all term and therefore being likely to fail, and (b) being unable to find the classroom.”
http://bit.ly/29r9Xn7
I have not gone down the rabbit hole to find more academic studies of this topic. As a person perpetually struggling against procrastination, I have had lots of the “missing classes all term” dreams. In real life, I do not have panic attacks. But from these dreams, I think I have an inkling of what they might be like!
From a retired psychiatrist.
Jody Lanard MD
You mean Justice Joseph Force Crater. He was known as Joseph, not as Force.
His title was Justice, but in pop culture he became “Judge Crater”.
When I was younger, this case (though dating from 1930) was so still so well-known that it was often mentioned in comedy routines and such.
Yes, Judge Crater was the paradigmatic case of disappearance in mid-20th Century American culture. Old “New Yorker” comic essays by the likes of James Thurber or Robert Benchley would often mention Judge Crater having disappeared without feeling any need to fill you in on any details about who he was, the way I reference the OJ Simpson case without bothering to explain who OJ was.
Yeah, there’s a Sopranos episode from probably 2002 or so where an older character refers to Judge Crater and a younger character (maybe mid-30s) has no idea what he’s talking about. Neither did I at the time, though I grew up in a suburb of New York.
“Political Discrimination
California law prohibits employers from controlling their employees’ political activities. This means that an employer may not punish an employee for being a member of a specific political party. Nor may employers forbid employees from going to political rallies or becoming candidates for public office.
Employers are also prohibited from trying to coerce or influence their employees to take any sort of political action. And employers are prohibited from retaliating against employees who oppose such practices.
Political discrimination can be serious. In some cases, it is criminally punishable as a misdemeanor. There are also fines, fees, and civil damages that can be imposed against the employer (and sometimes recovered by the employee).”
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/california-employment-discrimination-31690.html
Affirmative action is one thing, but could Damore, assuming his allegations are true, make a good case for creating a hostile work environment based on a protected class (race and gender)?
For anyone looking to hear the other side of this — the argument that Damore does not have a strong case based on being a protected class — two useful references:
https://seriouspod.com/sio111-andrew-breaks-james-damore-google-lawsuit/
And the first segment of:
https://openargs.com/oa140-daca-and-more/
Looks like both are podcasts. Would you be able to give a tl;dr?
I feel like “discriminating against white people is obviously okay because after all that’s what affirmative action is” is a huge statement. Getting the left to admit that would be a huge win in the culture war for the right. Because I’m pretty sure the official position on AA is that no, it’s not discriminating against white males, it’s just giving minorities “a fair shot.” I think this is true both at the high-level of pop culture (arguing with people on Twitter) as well as at the legal level.
If they were to concede that yes, affirmative action is the same as discrimination against white males, I think that helps quite a bit.
My impression is that affirmative action generally involves biasing the admissions process in favor of a group but not by enough to make the percentage of that group admitted larger than their percentage of the relevant population. It sounded, from the part of Damore’s claims that I read, as though Google was trying to hire more women than men. I’m not sure of the legal implications of the difference.
If we look at certain highly ranked schools (e.g. CMU, MIT, Harvey Mudd), we can see they blatantly bias their admissions process; CMU and Harvey Mudd both boast about having ~50% of their computer science classes being female, but they do it by having an acceptance rate 1.5x (CMU) to 2.5x (Harvey Mudd) times higher for women as for men. No doubt they define the “relevant population” as the population as a whole rather than applicants. This is the sort of thing some people proposed at Google as well. However, I don’t think it’s legal in employment.
I recently read that as far as admissions to highly selective private colleges go, it’s usually females who are discriminated against, and especially Asian females. This will, of course, be different for technical schools. But if you’re a male applying to Yale/Harvard/Princeton, etc, and you have a great GPA and fantastic test scores, you’ll have an easier time getting admitted than a female with equivalent grades/scores. This is because girls who apply are better prepared, having been better students in high school, and accounting, for example, for 70 percent of valedictorians. Public schools that prohibit gender discrimination in admissions, such as Berkely, have more women in their undergrad program as well as a higher acceptance rate for women. (Women are less likely to apply to great programs if their application isn’t competitive.)
So, somewhat counterintuitively
to some, perhaps , if you want to go to Harvard, you’re far better off being a white male than an Asian female.
Getting the left to admit that would be a huge win in the culture war for the right.
I dunno, I routinely hear people on the left say things way worse than that. Though I guess most of those remarks are coming from the far left and moderates would probably say that those people don’t speak for them.
Yeah, I very much mean the mainstream left in this instance.
Can you even imagine say, Joe Biden saying something like “Well of course affirmative action involves racial discrimination against white people! Of course diversity efforts at major corporations make it more difficult for men to get jobs! Everyone already knew that!”
I can easily imagine Joe Biden saying that. Before our current POTUS he was the poster-child for “direct path from brain to mouth” in politics.
And my point is that such a thought wouldn’t even be in his brain in the first place.
Let me put it this way: Walking around saying “affirmative action is racial discrimination against white people” strikes me as something that could get you in a lot of trouble at Google.
You bet. In one incident that I think is mentioned in the lawsuit, someone claimed that the practice of sending “hiring packets” from minority candidates through a second hiring committee if the packet was a weak no-hire constituted “lowering the bar” for such candidates. This ignited a firestorm, where all sorts of high personages swore up and down that this did no such thing and the person who suggested it was bad for even thinking it did.
(It does, though, under reasonable assumptions.)
someone claimed that the practice of sending “hiring packets” from minority candidates through a second hiring committee if the packet was a weak no-hire constituted “lowering the bar” for such candidates.
I was (briefly) on a department diversity committee at uni and this practice was confirmed as being an example of how hard the department was trying to get ‘under represented’ minorities enrolled/hired.
While my (faint, hesitant) questioning of the legitimacy of the practice was (politely) brushed aside, I do count it as a win that the department chair straight up said that there weren’t enough qualified candidates and “all the best ones, nearly all the good ones, and most of the decent ones get snatched up by the Ivies with full rides, and [uni] can’t compete with that.”
And [uni] *still* let the activist groups accuse them of anti-POC bias.
Interesting!
As written, it sounds like it only prohibits discrimination based on party. So it’s unclear if you could fire someone for having the wrong views on diversity, as opposed to being a member of the Anti-Diversity Party.
I’m curious if there’s any case law on this, and how far it’s supposed to go (ie can you fire someone for being a Nazi? For posting inflammatory political trolling online? Etc.)
If there’s an actual American National Socialist Workers Party, it sounds like it would be a de jure misdemeanor to penalize them for it, just like any other third party.
Of course Paul didn’t clarify whether the law allows creating a politically hostile environment through the use of shibboleths rather than specifically saying “Republicans will be subject to disciplinary action.”
I’m not an expert on California law, I just did a Google search. You now know pretty much what I know.
There is a case law, and it’s quite a bit broader than just based on party. There’s a case from the 1970s that held that coming out as gay counted as a protected act of political activity.
Gay Law Students Ass’n v. Pac. Tel. & Tel. Co., 595 P.2d 592, 610 (Cal. 1979) https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=15788733781118965704
(citations omitted)
I don’t know how this case is going to come out, but it doesn’t look frivolous.
Here‘s a blog post by an attorney noting the California law on political discrimination but still rather negative on Damore’s chances.
Thanks, added to the post.
ha, yes, well. That guy doesn’t actually provide an argument that Damore has no case beyond “Damore’s a big wiener and I don’t like him”.
It takes a certain kind of doofy ex post facto reasoning to argue that “work-associated expression of political opinion” is not something that the California antidiscrimination statues were specifically written to protect.
Not being a CA employment attorney myself I cannot say whether he’s misreading those cases. I can say that they constitute a stronger legal argument than “Damore’s a big wiener and I dont like him.”
The man walks through the statutory basis for Damore’s claims and the relevant case law. Yes, it’s clear that he doesn’t like Damore or his politics, but his analysis is substantially deeper than what you suggest.
So then the Berkeley hot dog guy has a chance. But not Damore.
This and this appear to be the applicable sections of law, and while IANAL, they look a little narrower than the language used for other types of discrimination. It is not in the big list of protected classes here, for example.
I don’t think it was in the lawsuit, but there was one case where an employee was disciplined (given a warning only) for posting on social media a picture of himself with a television showing Rand Paul, while he was wearing a Google T-Shirt. (This discipline may have eventually been withdrawn.)
I have no doubt that if you were to reverse genders and races this would be a slam-dunk “hostile workplace environment” case, even without considering the political angle. However, I have no faith that the courts will enforce the law in a non-discriminatory manner, despite the fact that the statutes are non-discriminatory on paper.
Judges can’t be trusted to apply the law as written, because higher education is controlled by the Left. But not all judges leave law school brainwashed, so…
I was told the CA law was originally put into place in order to protect members of the American Communist Party from workplace reprisals.
Which would make Damore’s lawsuit – let alone the thought that he might win – a delightful case of being careful what you wish for.
OTOH, a judge could easily enforce the spirit of the law rather than the letter, de facto ruling that it protects Communists and Democrats but not Republicans.
I have a recurring dream of wandering around a very large high school, trying to find my classroom. (The high school I attended in real life was quite small.) Sometimes I find the room, but I’m uneasy because I’ve missed the last few classes and haven’t done the homework.
I wish we would stop giving attention to James Damore (the Google memo guy). Not because of his controversial memo, but because that guy appears to be a liar. Links:
https://gregshahade.wordpress.com/2017/08/24/can-we-stop-listening-to-liars-please/
https://chess.stackexchange.com/questions/18271/is-james-damore-a-fide-master
Okay, it sounds like he is a liar, but it also sounds like he exposed a seriously toxic culture at Google. Can we still talk about his lawsuit (which doesn’t appear to be impacted by his lies) and about Google’s culture?
Chess is often used as a signal of intelligence, large numbers of people lie on their resumes, scoring a Google programming job means a six figure salary with great benefits, and signaling intelligence likely helps a person get Silicon Valley programming jobs. End result? I’m pretty underwhelmed by this. It means almost nothing to the story of Damore’s firing or the wider argument about the validity of the points in his memo. Is it good to lie even given the incentives I point out above? No. Does this particular lie signal a person who will compulsively lie? Not really, even the doubling down might be an attempt to not make himself harder to hire elsewhere in Silicon Valley (or give a potential excuse for Google to say “we didn’t fire him over politics but over lying on his resume”). It’s not a great doubling down, but that could be panic as much as anything else.
So really, I don’t see what’s been proven besides the guy isn’t a perfect paragon.
A typical example of a lie on a resume is: “Expert in C++ templates” when really you only have a moderate amount of experience with C++ templates. Or spearheaded a project that saved the company $100 million in cloud costs, when really you weren’t the driving force behind the project, but instead just one of several people on the project.
Not something concrete, verifiable, and strictly untrue. Those kind of lies are exactly the ones that suggest someone may be a compulsive liar. Nor would I would so blase about the doubling down. That’s the kind of blustery defensiveness that, again, is associated with a habitual liar.
I’m reminded of Paul Ryan’s claim while running for VP of once having run a sub three hour marathon.
“Can we stop listening to liars please?” No. Everybody lies. I’m sorry, I really am.
Fallacy of gray.
He definitely lied about the FIDE Master thing, which is weird–and I’m not surprised that Greg Shahade, a top scholastic US chess player who is still a top US player, called him out on it. For many of us former scholastic champions (I wasn’t in Greg’s class, but I have a few scholastic state championships), media reporting on self-reported strong players who demonstrably aren’t is a pet peeve. I get particularly annoyed with the common “inner city kid/school wins national chess championship” stories, which are invariably about kids or teams that win reserve or novice sections and would get slaughtered by the kids who won 3 out of 7 in the championship sections. (Note: IS 318 in Brooklyn is an exception–they really were that good). There’s also a common version of that in Chicago of “Local urban school wins National Girls’ Championship” – while official, the National Girls’ Championship is held every year in Chicago and the older age group sections tend to not be attended by teams, so usually the 15-16 year old section has only two schools fielding a full team, both of which are local and both of which contain only students rated under 1000.
That being said, almost all the claims in the Damore complaint are supported by primary documents, so I don’t need to rely on Damore’s truthfulness–and if the goal is to damage Google in discovery, his eventual roasting in cross-examination won’t matter too much.
I don’t know anything about chess, I don’t know if this was “pump up your CV/resumé, don’t say ‘I was on the chess team and won a tournament’, say ‘I was ranked as Whatever'” and so forth.
I will say, I’ll be remembering this argument the next time somebody on the progressive side is tripped up over a similar detail and the “oh come on, does that really matter?” comment is made. (And I have seen that exact point being made about “so what if George claimed X and it was really Y, or X never happened – that’s only a minor detail, the larger point stands” in debates where George is maintaining that he knows all about being a poor Albanian goatherder who was exiled for being gay, so he is entitled to speak about homophobia, and it turns out he never went near a goat in his life).
Yes it does, since it’s been made to matter here. If Damore deliberately and knowingly lied that is dishonesty. If that’s the biggest detail about “And so his entire case against Google is worthless!” then it’s not relevant (it would be relevant if Damore claimed he was, say, physically threatened by a manager in Google and that was shown to be a lie). If in future someone making a claim that the Department of Health and Human Services is being over-run by Evangelicals pushing a religious agenda* lied about winning a spelling competition in third class, then the same rule applies: either we junk everything they say because THEY ARE A LIAR, or we look at the larger claim and judge what is happening independently of the ‘did they lie about this thing that has nothing to do with that thing?’.
*”Ugh, does it matter if the guy is a Melkite not an Evangelical? Either way, he’s a bigot!” Why yes, yes it does, since you’ve made it so that “it matters if the guy lied about a chess ranking since that would invalidate his claim of constructive dismissal”.
No True Scot would argue using an ad hominem fallacy!
You misspelled Scott.
If we stopped listening to liars, how would we keep up with anything our politicians said?
My comment posted in response to the first of the two stories linked to above:
Your story is, I presume, correct. My objection is to the headline–the implication that we should not listen to anyone who has been demonstrably dishonest. As you probably know, it is now well established fact that Martin Luther King plagiarized his doctoral thesis, copied large parts of it from a thesis done by another doctoral candidate a little earlier. That’s dishonesty of the same sort you describe in a matter substantially more serious than lying about how good a chess player is in an application for a job that isn’t about playing chess. Do you conclude that nobody should have listened to anything King said?
Obama, in order to pass a major and controversial piece of legislation, lied about it, promised the public that if you like your present insurance you can keep it. Should nobody listen to anything he said?
FDR, in his first presidential election, attacked the incumbent for spending too much. He then proceeded to spend much more. Woodrow Wilson campaigned as a peace candidate and then brought the U.S. into WWI. Both of those are acts of dishonesty more serious than Damore lying about his chess accomplishments.
Do you think nobody should have listened to anything any of those people said? If not, you are applying a double standard–”don’t listen anything a liar says if he says things I don’t like.”
Most people will lie if the reason to do so is strong enough. The sensible policy is to take nobody you do not know well on faith, listen to what people say with the knowledge that it might not be true and then try, if possible, to check whether it is.
While i don’t disagree with you in principle, i do dearly wish nobody had ever listened to anything Woodrow Wilson ever said. The title for worst President ever is a dead heat between him and Buchanan.
Is it possible he just confused FIDE Candidate Master with FIDE Master? Is there a way to look up the former?
Some of Damore’s chess-related claims seem easily confirmed (like coming in second in a youth competition) so the issue seems puzzling.
Candidate Master requires a rating of 2200, but Damore only got to 1817. So there is no way he got that title.
He’s actually never had a FIDE rating of 1817. He had a rating from his local chess federation (USCF), which does not translate to FIDE and does not suffice for any FIDE titles.
Are you guys SURE that chess rating info can’t exist and then expire and get removed from the database? I press the point because, dammit, I had a USCF chess rating back when I was in high school, and when I do a player search today on my own name all rating and game info is missing. That tells me that sometimes USCF data does get misplaced or lost or otherwise doesn’t get into the national database. Or at least it did at some point in the past, so I’m reluctant to confidently assert it’s never happened since then. If the claim Damore is trying to make is “I briefly had a score above 2200, which would render me an FIDE Candidate Master…but for some reason that score level doesn’t show up in a search today”, that might be false but I’m not sure we can regard it as proven false.
My USCF Player Info
I don’t know how USCF is running things, but FIDE ratings do not expire. And more importantly, FIDE titles never expire. The only way that someone could conceivably lose their FIDE title is if they were exposed for fraud or cheating.
As someone kind of sympathetic to Damore, Damore is the one who can provide some evidence that he used to have that ranking. An old email, an old program, something. The fact that he hasn’t makes me think he’s lying.
@Edward Scizorhands
I suspect Damore is just confused and misremembered his chess status and has no proof to establish it either way. I have sympathy for that last part of his status because I share it.
My own story is that in high school I joined the chess team junior year (playing ~6th board) and became President of the chess team senior year (playing ~2nd board, partly because I’d improved but also because so many better players had graduated). We played a bunch of tournaments. Most were just between two schools and not officially rated, but there were occasional regional school tournaments or local public tournaments that were officially rated, and if you played in one of these and won at least one match, they’d send you a paper saying what your rating was. IIRC the first rating I received was in the mid-1600s, quite unimpressive by the standards of my school – our best player was rated over 1900.
The thing is…the tournaments blur together. I don’t remember the name of any of the tournaments, much less the names of specific ones that resulted in specific scores from specific organizations. A few are notable for other reasons. Like…there was an event (possibly held at UC Berkeley? Or maybe at SRI?) where I got to be among a couple dozen people playing simultaneous games against chess master George Koltanowski and he signed for me a copy of his book. Or there was…an event somewhere in Silicon Valley (maybe Sunnyvale?) my junior year where the winning teams from several local school divisions met and I won a huge blue-and-goid trophy for being, the second-best C division player. That is to say: of all the players who were so bad they were only 5th, 6th, or 7th boards at their school, I was the second-best of those players, and that somehow merited a trophy – I think that event might have produced my first rating.
Point is, I do remember having an official USCF rating – having a couple in fact – and I probably did but I don’t remember exactly what events the ratings came from. And I have no physical proof – I didn’t keep a slip of paper with my rating on it in a scrapbook somewhere and the rating info is not on the old USCF site when you look up my name. Honestly, my chess rating wasn’t that important at the time and memories associated with it have grown hazy. So if somebody were to demand today that I prove what my chess rating was then, or produce an email documenting it, or give the name of the event that produced it, I can’t.
So…does this make me “a liar”?
Were all of the tournaments you played in before January 1990? If so, that explains it – if you look at the various tabs, they all give a cutoff date, e.g. “There are no tournament results for this member since Jan. 1, 1991” in the Tnmt. Hst tab.
Part of the evidence that he was a repeated liar was that in the AMA he claimed that the requirement used to be 2200. If that was true for Candidate Master then it isn’t as clear a case of lying as it was claimed to be.
Obviously that still leaves the rest of the evidence.
@DavidFriedman:
Further complication: 2200 does make you a “Master” under USCF rules, just not under FIDE rules. USCF also calls 2000 (not 2200) a “Candidate Master” (Source: the “Norm and Title Rules” table on page 3 of this pdf).
Damore says on reddit that he probably confused FIDE with USCF when claiming 2200 was “master”.
He’s never had a FIDE rating, let alone a rating above 2200, which is the minimum for the Candidate Master title. FIDE ratings can be found here: http://ratings.fide.com.
And as a chess player, I would like to mention that those titles are very hard to achieve.
As another chess player, let me reemphasize that even 2200 means you’re very seriously good at the game!
Glen – He might have confused CM with FM, but the FIDE rating site shows no listing at all for the last name “Damore.” Unless he played in FIDE-rated tournaments under a pseudonym, he doesn’t have a FIDE rating. It would also be very odd if he showed as having a FIDE rating for games played after 2005 but the USCF system didn’t register it; almost any FIDE-rated game in the US goes towards USCF ratings as well.
There’s no payment required for FIDE, and no expiration. For example, I have a listing on FIDE from playing in 1 FIDE-rated tournament in 2012. While FIDE password-protects its tournament history, you can find the same tournament record at USCF.
(And, since I was trying to do chess-blogging at the time, 3 of my annotated games from that tournament are still online here, here, and here, though the site that supported the diagrams I posted has since broken. The title of the last one, “FIDE Rating Established!,” turned out to be wrong–I thought all you needed to establish a FIDE rating was 3 games with 1 total point, but that’s incorrect.)
Short answer: no, it’s very unlikely. Even weak FIDE rated players are searchable online. To achieve a FIDE rating anywhere in the range of FM/candidate master titles you’d have to play a significant number of FIDE rated games, and it’d be possible to find your player profile.
That second site uses the claim that he had “PhD” in his LinkedIn when he was just a candidate and evidence he lied about his chess ranking. But IIRC that’s the default way that LinkedIn displays people in PhD programs, and Google recruited him out of his PhD program so it wasn’t like he was trying to fool them.
I worry about a citogenesis being created here.
Huh. I learned a new word today.
One note on the Mickey Mouse going into the public domain; there’s a huge asterisk there. Mickey as the character which appeared in Steam Boat Willy is going into the public domain. The Mickey with red shorts and the iconic three-circle silhouette is not going into the public domain. The image and name of Mickey Mouse are also protected by trademark on top of whatever copyrights, and that can’t expire so long as it maintains an association with Disney. Something similar in the past happened with Tarzan, where the work itself was protected by copyright, but the name was protected by trademark, so you could make all the derivative works you wanted, but couldn’t use the name without permission. The most significant work I know of that’s going into the public domain soon, without any caveats, is Winnie the Pooh, so there’s that.
That makes a lot more sense. I was wondering why Disney was being sanguine on that, since even if they rarely use the classical characters for anything other than merchandise and the amusement parks, it still has brand value and importance there.
I mentioned this last time the topic came up: trademark and copyright have different scopes, and there was a case about Peter Rabbit that set out the difference. Warne & Co, the original publisher, could certainly trademark the cover picture of Peter Rabbit for use on its books, but it couldn’t sue other publishers for reprinting the public domain book, only for the possibility of confusing their edition with Warne’s.
IANAL, but I’m pretty sure that’s not the case. You can use the name, as long as you’re not using the name in a way that is intended to confuse people as to whether or not you are Disney. Trademark cannot absolutely monopolize a name, except possibly the name of Disney itself (and maybe not even that if your given name is Joe Disney and you’re selling e.g. weapons or trash-disposal services).
The bigger obstacle would be that putting Steamboat Willie in the public domain only gives you Steamboat Willie’s version of Mickey Mouse. Who looks somewhat different than the current version of the character, had a wife or girlfriend named Minnie but not the rest of the supporting cast, etc, and you’re not allowed to make derivative versions that incorporate any of the subsequent additions or visualizations.
My lawyer days are behind me, and in any case relate to Australian law, but I think you’re conflating passing off and trademark. Trademark ought to deal only with actually misleading conduct, but in practice does build a pretty significant moat around the trademarked property unless it is challenged on distinctiveness grounds, which is not a precondition for registration in the first place.
A range of other legal mechanisms directly address misleading marketing – but perhaps the situation in the US is different.
Disney continues to invest a lot of money in Mickey Mouse, so I don’t have a problem with their keeping intellectual property rights in their creation. In contrast, F. Scott Fitzgerald’s estate isn’t investing in The Great Gatsby (published 1925), so it would seem reasonable for that book to enter the public domain.
I read the article and still harbor doubts Steamboat Willie will be allowed to go into public domain.
It is still 2018, Disney has a few years to decide to move their asses to protect one their most iconic property. Let’s say 80% of confidence they lobby for it at some point. Sure, maybe right now it looks dubious, but that’s only because there’s still a lot of time to act.
So my kid watches a lot of Disney movies. I notice that the current Disney “production company brand thing” is a short clip of Steamboat Willy (Mickey steering and whistling). That didn’t used to be the trademark that Disney used, was it?
I hypothesize that Disney is making sure that when Steamboat Willy goes into public domain, they have as weaponizable a trademark as possible. By making it an actual clip, including sound, rather than just a still or a logo, they can shut down more uses of Steamboat Willy under trademark law than they otherwise would.
(I am not a lawyer, this is completely speculative and I’m not 100% sure trademark law actually works that way.)
I’ve had a lawyer tell me the same thing. He also told me that Mickey Mouse isn’t trade marked, only the very very specific poses that Disney submitted as trademarks. Overall I’m not sure how much I trust that guy.
That AI bias article was awful. The author is correct that statistical bias is different from discriminatory bias — but in the kinds of settings propublica is talking about we don’t want the latter.
I happen to have gone to a talk by the author of the propublica expose in question, and I can assure you, she knows what she is talking about, and surely understands the difference between these two types of bias.
Journalists aren’t misleading people, they are correctly pointing out regression models can encode awful biases in our society. And other ideas are needed than regression models.
Simple example: regressions will fail to parole folks with big criminal records. But in places like Baltimore it’s very easy to get a long criminal record for no better reason than cops loving to hassle African Americans even if they are doing nothing wrong.
In that case, though, wouldn’t better AI notice that “black Baltimorians with criminal records” are outliers and should be disaggregated from the group “people with criminal records”?
The AI won’t notice (or won’t notice as much as it “should”), because more-or-less-law-abiding black Baltimoreans will continue to be hassled if paroled, thus increasing their risk of reoffense (even though, in the hypothetical, the reoffense is bogus).
In theory, a sufficiently competent human might be able to account for this by accepting higher reoffense rates for black Baltimoreans than other demographics; I’m not sure if they do, or how we would check if they’re allowing the correct amount of slack.
A regression model, of the type Northpointe uses, learns an optimal mapping from inputs to outputs in a given class. It can’t notice anything.
—
Anyways, here’s our first take on the problem:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1705.10378
Better AI or a jury of their peers. This article describes a study comparing COMPAS with a wisdom-of-crowds approach using people from Mechanical Turk to estimate risk to reoffend: https://www.wired.com/story/crime-predicting-algorithms-may-not-outperform-untrained-humans/
The humans did slightly better.
(On the topic of the wisdom of crowds–and the prev SSC post–I wonder if anyone has ever tried a dating app based on that concept? Like, users could be required to suggest some matches between profiles from a distant city to access more of their own matches).
Crowd-sourced dating suggestions is a really neat idea.
I was very skeptical of Luna (especially the cryptocurrency aspect), but if they implemented this feature, it would be really interesting. You could reward users with stars for correctly guessing which profiles other users would want to see (as determined by how the latter users rate their matches). That sounds fun! Who wouldn’t want to play a little matchmaker for random internet strangers? I bet some people would sign up for that even if they weren’t looking to date, just to play it as a game. You could also have leaderboards for top matchmakers, and an option for satisfied couples to send thank-you notes to all the users who matched them. I suppose there could be issues with perverse incentives, privacy, or whatever, but I don’t see why it would be any worse than baseline for internet dating.
I haven’t read the ProPublica piece, but most people I’ve seen write about this, or talked to about this, seem to have the misunderstanding that the authors think people have.
My sense is that there’s a fairly wilful attempt to conflate the two, or even a refusal to recognise any meaningful distinction between “this algorithm leads to worse outcomes for [protected group] than for others” and “this algorithm unfairly penalises members of [protected group]”.
I’ve linked a number of people to Scott’s Framing for Heat Instead of Light as a tech-agnostic explanation of what’s wrong with these stories. It’s often helpful just to distill down the insight that “ties into correlates with race” and “creates new action based on race” are vastly different events.
And yes, I agree that many people actively fail to employ this distinction. I haven’t read ProPublica on COMPAS, but their series on bias in auto insurance made the error – even after acknowledging that case and claiming to avoid it!
In some cases this can be thought of as “introduces error” vs “propagates racism error”. (We could also I suppose have a category for “amplifies”.) It’s very hard (usually impossible!) to do better than propagating error…
Yup, a lot of people who write fairness papers in ML are ?confused about/aware of? this point, also. Luckily, this is changing.
The whole concept of disparate impact is about recognizing facially-neutral rules with worse outcomes for protected groups as unfair. There’s a principled version of this position, but I think it’s fair to say popular articles aren’t going to a ton of effort to explain “this is biased in the disparate-impact way, which is different from classic bias but still important”.
It is worth noting that the disparate impact legal test is part of burden shifting frameworks, rather than being the sole element needed to be proved to win a case under the civil rights laws. There seems to be some willful misstatements of how the law works in this area (when pushed back on, often defended on the grounds that it is de facto sufficient without any evidence for that claim).
If protected groups differ from other groups in ways besides the protected characteristic, disparate impact may not be unfair.
Nybbler: You’re right, and I realize the way I phrased that made it sound like I meant disparate impact is always unfair. It’s not. But it’s sometimes unfair, even in some cases where the rules don’t seem overtly unfair.
In the case of COMPAS, the actual effect depends on how the judge uses the score. But if the algorithm’s risk score were the sole factor in parole decisions, I do think it would be unfair, despite being accurate.
Why? Well, do we want parole decisions to be based solely on recidivism chance? Maybe we want it to accomplish other goals, like incentivising good behavior in prison. And most people feel that justice decisions should be based on things people have done, rather than things we have reason to believe they’re going to do (as I learned anew when I brought up Robin Hanson’s private justice proposal last open thread). Throwing out these considerations because we have an accurate algorithm for recidivism chance would be wrong, and I suspect wrong to the disproportionate detriment of black people.
All else aside, this whole discussion is a good example of why I tried to write up some exposition on unfair outcomes from fair tests, which I find myself linking over and over. An algorithm that “fairly” penalizes a group in terms of the point estimates it produces will be unfair (in a mathematical sense that’s sometimes a “fairness” we care more about) as an aggregate decision process.
By “most people” do you mean “random people on the street”? If so, of course they will misunderstand, random people on the street don’t know what EITHER type of bias even is. People on the street will also think that quantum computers can solve NP-complete problems in polynomial time, regardless of how well someone like Scott Aaronson might write a user-friendly explanation that this isn’t the case.
But I don’t think it would then be fair for a physicist-turned-data-scientist to then write a post about how Scott Aaronson is misleading people.
Here’s a gamble I’m willing to make with you. Lets show the ProPublica article about COMPAS to a sample of regular people. We’ll ask them:
Which of the following is the main thesis of this article?
a) The COMPAS algorithm incorrectly and systematically predicts blacks (but not whites) will commit new crimes if released on parole.
b) The COMPAS algorithm accurately predicts blacks are more likely to commit new crimes than whites if released on parole, and this leads to more blacks being kept in jail. The authors consider this unfair.
I’ve seen virtually every commenter on this article (on reddit, hackernews, etc) mistakenly believe (a). For example:
https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/73f1pe/culture_war_roundup_for_the_week_following_sept/dnsp2g3/?context=3 https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/73f1pe/culture_war_roundup_for_the_week_following_sept/dnsh26w/ https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/7qk2bq/culture_war_roundup_for_the_week_of_january_15/dsw4qtf/
Do you believe that 75% or more of regular readers would choose the correct answer? If so, I’m willing to gamble against you.
I posit that most people will take away:
c) The COMPAS algorithm treats Black people unfairly
and won’t think very deeply about it beyond that.
The problem is with the language. Stucchio and Mahapatra think that “people” understand bias the way they do. People don’t. People understand it the way the journalists doing reporting do. (Source: Am a statistician who has to talk to people that aren’t all the time about things like statistical bias.) SSC readers may be more literate in statistics jargon, so that might not apply here, but for the general populace, including plenty of people with graduate degrees in technical fields, the definition they’ll think of is the colloquial one.
As for the substance of the article, I’m nonplussed. Their argument in its entirety is that, “An algorithm that minimizes loss functions succeed at minimizing the loss function it was given, therefore it’s a good algorithm.” This is a tautology. The criticism with which they need to engage is, “The algorithm may not be minimizing the correct loss function.”
The ‘common use bias’ vs ‘statisticians bias’ is a red herring, journalists obviously aren’t intending to use ‘bias’ in the statistical sense.
Yeah, that’s my point. The article Scott linked says the following:
“The media is misleading people. When an ordinary person uses the term “biased,” they think this means that incorrect decisions are made — that a lender systematically refuses loans to blacks who would otherwise repay them. When the media uses the term “bias”, they mean something very different — a lender systematically failing to issue loans to black people regardless of whether or not they would pay them back.”
This is of course absurd. When “an ordinary person” uses the term “biased”, they mean it in exactly the same way the “media” is using it here.
Sorry I should have been more clear that I was agreeing with your point, but just suspected that it was deliberate on the author’s part to pretend that the definition of ‘bias’ was the source of the issue.
Google:
bias: prejudice in favor of or against one thing, person, or group compared with another, usually in a way considered to be unfair.
discrimination: the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people or things, especially on the grounds of race, age, or sex.
I expect that most common people don’t even understand the distinction and believe that either both are the case or neither.
It would still be better to not link articles that claim that all journalists talking about AI bias are peddling junk. My understanding is that people are concerned about situations where:
There’s a difference in groups A and B due to some upstream factors, e.g. group A tends to have lower socio-economic status; and instead of learning to discriminate using the (useful) socio-economic status variable, the AI learns to simply distinguish using the (also useful, but more obviously unfair) labels A and B.
And that’s _not_ what’s happening here. The labels A and B aren’t even given to the algorithm.
Are you talking about the ProPublica piece? Because they Jacobite piece isn’t just responding to that:
Though as an aside, you could hide the labels A and B and still run into trouble, if your AI has access to variables that correlate with being A or B but still don’t directly influence the measure actually targeted. E.g. ‘likes hiphop music’ will still be a useful variable even if it’s not the ‘correct’ one.
I’m not sure if it’s relevant to your argument, but this gets into another aspect of justice which I suspect is more complicated.
There are two questions here which might need to be separated:
1) What elements of socioeconomic status, racial discrimination, etc., led this person to the point where they were convicted of the given crime?
2) Give the person in front of them, what is the likelihood that they will [violently] re-offend.
I think it’s possible that the answer to #2 may be calculated with a reasonable degree of accuracy/precision, but people are mostly worried about #1 and don’t have a good way to address that. So they attempt to address #2 to address #1 because it’s a more tractable problem
I would distinguish between trying to prevent crime before it happens and trying to punish crime after it happens. I would be more sympathetic to using race, as in “racial profiling,” to prevent crime. I’m wary of using race as a factor in determining punishment for crime.
The problem is that the two issues overlap in questions like determining when to let a prisoner out of prison, which has both a punishment for a past infraction aspect and a prevention of future crime aspect.
That, say, an Asian Indian-American in prison for a violent crime would be less likely statistically to commit another violent crime than an African-American with the same history of violence would suggest that it would be a statistically more efficient use of prison resources to let the Indian out before the black.
On the other hand, the idea of punishing one individual more than another individual due to racial differences seems distasteful and not in sync with the best principles of Anglo-American jurisprudence. I don’t really know how to resolve the two feelings.
I have read the ProPublica piece and I assumed that it was ignorance. But if Ilya insists that it is malice, I will believe him.
What do you think I am asserting?
Do you — or does anyone else — have any thoughts on why these stories haven’t led to lawsuits?
Stories accusing companies of bias obviously do damage to those companies. If the algorithms from those companies merely reflect reality, they are not biased. The stories, therefore, are not just false but obviously false, even before publication.
Isn’t that libel? If so, why no lawsuits?
That’s a good question, actually. I think perhaps folks victimized by this don’t have the resources, and aren’t aware enough to contact the ACLU. This absence of lawsuits might change, actually…
Or they may fear that they will lose (a belief in institutional racism/sexism implies a belief that a judge will not be fair) & believe more in ‘direct action.’
I went through local newspaper reports for 2017 homicide totals in the 51 biggest cities in the country and Baltimore had the second highest homicide rate (after St. Louis) last year, so apparently somebody is doing something wrong in Baltimore:
http://takimag.com/article/president_trumps_murder_report_card_steve_sailer#axzz54u0kGUCA
Unusually racist policing could really easily create a crime-wave. Both from people with high melanin going “I´ve been arrested before, I´ll get arrested again. If I am going to do the time, might as well actually do the crime” and robbing the nearest bank when they cant get a job due to their bogus criminal record.
And also from the police arresting the wrong people, or failing to catch career criminals simply because they have made themselves so very unpopular that noone tells them anything, even when they are looking for awful people.
This could also apply if the police is unjustly perceived as racist.
Have you looked at pictures of Baltimore City’s elected leadership and its police force?
That they are black does not mean they are not racist against blacks.
That they are black does not mean they are not racist against blacks.
I think black people can absolutely have biases against other black people. In general, people are quite capable of having prejudices against their own group; I’ve encountered some hardcore SJ white people with pretty strong anti-white bias.
So yeah, a cop being black doesn’t mean he’s not racist, but I do think that introduces a level of nuance and complexity that tends to get brushed under the rug in the “racist white cops murdering blacks in the name of white supremacy” narrative. Sometimes people will try to spin it as “well, those anti-black black cops are just tools of white supremacy; they’re puppets being manipulated by white people, so it’s still the doing of white people.” But I think this is a pretty transparently desperate tactic. Racism, and prejudice in general, are complex psychological issues that can’t generally be reduced to one group oppressing everyone else.
I’ve wondered whether random policing is worse than no policing. People are less likely to think that obeying the rules/living decently will do them any good, and there’s no chance for local policing to develop.
I highly recommend this comment from the subreddit. It’s clear that the author either does now know what she is talking about or set out to deliberately mislead.
Also, Inherent Trade-Offs in the Fair Determination of Risk Scores.
> According to their own data, black offenders and white offenders with a given risk score were equally likely to be convicted of another offense within two years of release. But that wasn’t consistent with the narrative they wanted to tell, so they buried that part.
This person is confused, this sort of equality is completely irrelevant to whether discrimination is occurring (because conditional distributions tell you nothing about discrimination in general). This person, in addition to being confused, has a political axe to grind, as well.
—
Now, the fact is, there _is_ a conversation taking place within the algorithmic fairness community on how to formalize biases of interest properly. However, one thing that probably is not going to help is ask_the_Donald level hot takes.
The entire premise of the propublica piece is about conditional distributions. Their big finding was that:
The entire premise of the propublica article is that Northpointe is selling proprietary regression models which people use in sentencing and parole hearings now. How sure are we that these regression models aren’t discriminating? I don’t think Northpointe thought about this very hard.
There is a huge conversation now in statistics and ML about what properties, precisely, a statistical procedure should have to avoid bias, of the discrimination variety. Lots of papers, and so on. I am going to the “ethics and AI” conference colocated with AAAI this year, and (aside from alignment and so on), addressing these types of discriminatory biases is a big topic at this conference:
http://www.aies-conference.com/
All due to articles like the propublica one. The entire premise of the author’s talk, by the way, is that academics were falling down on the job, so journalists like her had to learn a bit of data science to start the conversation. Academics are listening now, and working on the problem, so her goal was accomplished.
—
By the way, we analyzed COMPAS data, and based on what we were able to get our hands on, we concluded that what they are doing is really bad (by our lights). If you want, we can talk about that in detail, or you can just read our paper.
—
You are trying to kill the messenger.
Given that, conditional on risk score, people were about equally likely to reoffend regardless of race…pretty sure?
I’m not sure about where you are suggesting discrimination even enters into the question here. Are you saying that white people are less likely to be caught if they reoffend, so the equal reoffense rates are hiding discrimination beneath them? If so, that’s hardly a matter to be solved at the level of risk scoring…
I am saying I don’t think you thought very hard about what the legal definition of discrimination is or ought to be. As it happens, folks in law _have_ thought fairly hard about this (similarly to how they thought fairly hard about causation, with their “but for” test). It might be worthwhile for you to read about that stuff. It’s sort of directly relevant.
Anon – I used to agree 100% with that reddit comment you linked to, but after a bit of thought, I think we can meet Shpitser half way. See my comment here.
I think we have to start with a definition of discrimination we both agree on. Once we have that down, it’s just math.
I suppose the _legal_ definition in the US basically comes down to disparate impact, but that is because they start with HNU as an axiom. Certainly, if we optimize for the legal structure instead of reality we would end up with very different things, I don’t disagree with you on that point. But the legal definition is no different than the ideal reality of the journalists.
The definitions of discrimination that appear in the legal literature are not all based on disparate impact. It’s sort of similarly complicated to causation in law, see David Friedman’s comment in this thread. We use a particular counterfactual one in our paper.
We could talk about whether it’s sensible (e.g. captures human moral consensus on discrimination) I think it is, and it does.
“I think we have to start with a definition of discrimination we both agree on.”
The entire point of the article was that journalism misinterprets the term bias in an (intentionally) inaccurate way. Hand wringing over academic definitions is the motte / bailey doctrine in action as far as this debate goes. The plain reading of journalism’s use of bias and discrimination is one of immoral intent / outcome.
Ilya,
You seem to be reluctant to spell out what you mean by “bias” and “discrimination” even though you seem offended that other commenters aren’t on the same wavelength as you as to whatever it is you mean. Could you illuminate us by copy and pasting from something else you’ve written what exactly it is you mean?
To my mind, being ‘discriminatory’ would mean treating people who were otherwise alike differently based on their race, which in this context would mean that given a black and a white person with equal recidivism risk, the former would have a higher expected risk score than the latter.
Now, if the risk scores perfectly reflected recidivism risk then (i) they would not be ‘discriminatory’ in the above sense and (ii) it would also be true that black and white people with the same score had the same recidivism risk.
But let’s suppose instead that score = recidivism risk plus an error term (which has the same distribution for everyone). Then this is still “non-discriminatory” in the above sense. However, a black person with a given score is now *more* likely to recidivize than a white person with the same score.
Therefore, if a black person with a given score is equally likely to recidivize as a white person with the same score, then the system *is* discriminatory in the above sense.
Interesting.
(However, the fairness criterion ProPublica seems to be interested in – whether the proportion of non-recidivists who get high scores is the same between black and white defendants – has even less to do with “discrimination” as I’ve defined it above. It’s also a less intuitive thing to look at than ‘whether people with the same risk scores have the same reoffending rates’. It seems like the only reason to look at it at all is to generate propaganda for consumption by the mass public.)
It all comes down to the old issue about defining fairness and equality – you can have equality of opportunity (or a fairness of the process) or equality of outcomes (or a fairness of the results), but you can’t have both, they are inherently incompatible for any substantially different demographics. Given equal opportunity, you’ll have different expected outcomes and if you want equal expected outcomes, you must grant unequal opportunities; so also in this case, if you want a system to have results according to the true risk of recidivism, it’ll have to take the protected criterion (or a correlate) into account; and if you will ensure that the process is race-blind, it’ll have unequal results.
Thus, every system will be unfair in one way or another, and you can only pick the side or some tradeoff in the middle. You *can* argue that the side/tradeoff should get chosen differently, but simply criticizing a system by saying that it’s unfair by one definition or the other is silly, it’s like criticizing water for the (very inconvenient) property of making stuff wet.
Not really. What I’m saying is that there are two separate notions of “race-blindness” here that conflict with each other:
(1) People of different races with same risk score should have same risk of recidivism.
(2) People of different races with same risk of recidivism should (on average) have same risk score. [Better: they should have the same probability distributions of possible risk scores.]
The COMPAS algorithm is claimed to have property (1), but I would argue that
– Property (2) is intuitively what we mean by “non-discrimination”
– Perhaps surprisingly, (1) and (2) are not logically equivalent.
– If property (2) is true then property (1) will fail in a way that looks biased against whites.
– If property (1) is true then property (2) will fail in a way that looks biased against blacks. And this is more important because (2) is the ‘true meaning’ of non-discrimination (I claim).
Note: if in fact black people of a given risk score turn out to have a higher (not equal) risk of recidivism then it’s possible that property (2) holds after all.
(Finally, I will remark that this distinction between (1) and (2) has nothing to do with ProPublica’s findings here which are misleading and disingenuous for exactly the reasons Northpointe identified in their response.)
How do we measure this, even in principal? We don’t know the true risk of recidivism of a given individual, not even after the fact, and there doesn’t seem to be a natural way to bucket them.
I’m having difficulty working out why (1) != (2), let alone why adhering to one produces the appearance of bias on the other in the specific directions you specify; would you be willing to walk through the logic?
To The Nybbler:
That’s a critical question. It’s a ‘leap of faith’ to assume that there’s a single right answer (at a given time) to the question of what a person’s true recidivism risk is.
One extreme but consistent approach is to argue that the people who actually did recidivize have ‘true recidivism risk = 1’ and those who didn’t have ‘true recidivism risk = 0’, and then I think my logic becomes identical to ProPublica’s, doesn’t it?
The other extreme but consistent approach is to say that the true recividism risk is whatever you get once you calibrate the COMPAS score (modulo bucket error). In this case, there is no “discrimination” (by my definition).
And between those two extremes I can’t see any *principled* way of defining the ‘true risk’ (unless we’ve just assumed it as a leap of faith).
I concede: my entire line of thought doesn’t go anywhere useful.
To Ghillie Dhu:
At the outset, let’s switch recividism risk for height, so that we can unproblematically talk about normal distributions.
Imagine height is the sum of two factors A and B. Assume that black people are taller on average. Imagine that when we try to measure height we can only see factor A. Say that A is the person’s “height score” whereas A+B is the true height.
This will satisfy property (2) as long as the following holds: given A+B, knowing a person’s race tells you no more information about A.
Is property (1) satisfied (under that same assumption)? Not necessarily, and in fact probably not. For instance, we could have A and B as i.i.d normal variables with one mean m for whites, and a higher mean m’ for blacks. Then having observed A = a, the expected height comes to a + m for whites and a + m’ for blacks.
Let’s keep A and B as independent normal variables but now say that the mean of B is the same for blacks and whites, while the mean of A is higher for blacks than whites. Then property (1) is satisfied: if a black and a white person have the same “height score” then they have the same expected height. But property (2) now fails: given a white and a black person of the same height, the white person probably has a lower A than the black person.
To go back to recividism risk “A” would represent everything that goes into a score like COMPAS whereas “A+B” would be “the true recidivism risk”. However, the only two meaningful intepretations of “the true recividism risk” in sight are:
(i) “true recividism risk” = “the recividism risk conditional on the COMPAS score alone” in which case the whole thing becomes trivial and properties (1) and (2) are equivalent
(ii) “true recividism risk” = “1 or 0 depending on whether the person actually recidivizes” in which case property (2) becomes: “conditional on whether white and black offenders recividize, they ought to have the same scores” which is the criterion that ProPublica were using.
@Ilya I am interested in reading your paper. Is https://arxiv.org/abs/1705.10378 the right one?
On a quick skim, it looks like I may also need some help with the vocabulary so, if you want to post a summary for the “good at math but don’t know ML and stats” crowd, that would rock.
Are you David Speyer @umich.edu? I would be happy to chat on skype/g+/zoom about our paper, if you wish. Or by email.
Yes, that arxiv url is the right one.
—
There are some stats details that are possibly not relevant, but the basic point is we need to think about a mathematical formalization of a sensible definition of discrimination that people would agree with. We cite a legal opinion that gives a very clear counterfactual “had everything else been the same” definition, which I think is the discrimination analogue of the Humean counterfactual definition of causation. Hume won — we all use his definition now in statistics. I hope that legal opinion will also win.
Once we have that counterfactual definition, it’s just a matter of formalizing it, using a (?the?) language of counterfactuals (which causal inference people happened to have developed already). The right way to do data analysis to avoid discrimination falls out of that.
Yes, I’m that David Speyer. Feel free to e-mail if you want to. I don’t see a real reason to talk one on one rather than here, but am very willing to. I’m just someone whose been following the debate, been frustrated by the lack of mathematical clarity in earlier publications, and thinks the topic is interesting. And I usually respond to the challenge to “read our paper” by clicking over to the arXiv. 🙂
If I am correctly following this, you mean the “but for” definition of causation.
The situation in law is a bit more complicated. My standard example is the situation where you meet a friend on the street, stop to chat for a moment, he then goes on and, a minute later, is crushed by a falling safe. If you had not stopped him he would not have been under the safe when it fell, so you are the but for cause of his death. But you are not legally liable.
One, I think the usual, explanation is that the consequence was not forseeable. Put in probabilistic terms, the conditional probability of his death was not affected by your conversation given that, from your standpoint, exactly when the safe fell was a random variable.
The real case is Berry v. The Bourough of Sugar Notch, 191 Pa. 345 , 43 A. 240 (1899).
Note that while I am a retired law professor I am not and have never been a lawyer, so my expertise is in the logic of the problem, not the current state of the relevant law.
“But for” in law is for torts (correct me if I am wrong, IANAL). But causation in law comes up a lot, so there are lots of other definitions / criteria. I agree with that.
I think fairness/discrimination is similar, there are some attempts to formalize in legal opinions. There is no one test. We picked the most reasonable one.
The case I cited was a tort case. The argument was that if the trolley had not exceeded the speed limit it would not have been under the tree when it fell. Exceeding the speed limit was illegal hence per se negligence. So both the but for requirement and the negligence requirement were satisfied.
Despite which the court ruled against the plaintiff.
I remember some years ago I read a paper on criminology when I was in a forensics chem class. Basically, what it said, is that something like 90% of violent pre-mediated crimes and 95% of repeated violent pre-mediated crimes were commited by people who were easily recognised as criminals by average test subjects picked off the street. If so, it shouldn’t be that hard to have an AI that recognizes such signs.
After seeing the article, I was about to jump in and post something similar, citing your advisor. So glad to see you beat me to it.
Journalists are absolutely misleading people when they talk about bias, infer it is intentionally immoral, and never print the underlying legitimate data that is the source of that bias. It is very rare to read a story about sentencing bias that even mentions racial disparities in violent crime (as the above comment does not). AI algorithms are there to remove disparities such as death sentences, not to insert them.
There is a huge group think of racial disparities exist, therefore immoral racism. A burden of proof to establish immoral intent has left the building a long time ago.
I have never once read a journalist’s analysis from the usual suspects of a culture war issue that stated the biases are factual and merit based but the real problem is they “encode awful biases in our society”. I think the issues would gather more traction if they were discussed like this, versus those who disagree are automatically labelled as x, y, z.
Anyone can compete in the marketplace with “unbiased” algorithms against competitors with “awful biased” algorithms. Citizens should have a say in any regulations that distort this process. Perhaps people repaying loans is actually causally correlated to things other than skin color such as innumerable other cultural issues that just happen correlate to skin color. People mostly earn their bad credit ratings.
To the extent that these problems are chicken / egg issues that should be addressed, but not necessarily by the heavy hand of government putting its thumb on the scale, and definitely not by the fourth estate hiding the root causes of an issue and only telling one side of the story.
Just dropping here to say that this discussion is above your pay grade, based on what you said here.
I have COMPAS data, it’s freely available (well, some of it). You can get it too. I bet you wouldn’t be able to make heads or tails of it, or whether there is discriminatory bias in it. Or what discriminatory bias even is.
“Journalists aren’t misleading people, they are correctly pointing out regression models can encode awful biases in our society.”
I suppose journalists are experts that are on your illustrious “pay grade” and are experts on the academic definition of discriminatory bias and fully articulate those differences to their readers. My reading of how they handle the subject of discrimination and bias suggests they do not.
I bow to your imminently high opinion of yourself.
Thanks for the ask_the_donald level hot take.
Author here. ProPublica did not show that the COMPAS algorithm exhibited discriminatory bias – in fact, they show it doesn’t. The COMPAS algorithm does not directly discriminate. It does not exhibit statistical bias. And it does exhibit calibration – a 30% risk score for a black person means the same thing as a 30% risk score for a white person.
What ProPublica showed is that more blacks than whites have risk scores in the marginal range, e.g. 30-50%, and remain in jail as a result. People in this regime have a higher false positive rate – 50-70% of them would not have committed a new crime. As a result, blacks overall have a higher false positive rate.
If we fixed this problem, then 9% more people will be murdered/robbed/raped by the black criminals we release. Or alternately, a lot of innocent white people will remain in jail. https://arxiv.org/pdf/1701.08230.pdf
If this were true, then it will show up as statistical bias. Criminal records will stop being predictive of committing new crimes.
However, as Scott Alexander has illustrated a few years ago with an extensive literature review, blacks are not wildly disproportionately hassled in proportion to their involvement in crime.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/11/25/race-and-justice-much-more-than-you-wanted-to-know/
Or similarly, see this article by Phil Lemoine which covers similar ground. In fact, blacks have contact with the police at roughly the same rate as whites:
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/451466/police-violence-against-black-men-rare-heres-what-data-actually-say
I fully believe that Julie Angwin knows what she’s talking about. In my view she’s being deliberately misleading because it generates clicks.
Thanks for stopping by!
“The COMPAS algorithm does not directly discriminate.”
And how do you define this?
—
“If this were true, then it will show up as statistical bias.”
Statistical bias is expected error. This issue is NOT NOT NOT about the expected error of an estimator. It is about the data set itself being generated in a biased way. Us causal inference types think about this problem a lot (in another context than discrimination, usually).
Now that you said this, I am extremely worried.
There are many issues. This is an issue to worry about, but it is not the issue considered by the ProPublica analysis.
By “directly discriminate” I mean “make use of the `race` flag in the data”. I understand that the literature has all sorts of fancy definitions of algorithmic fairness. That’s not my critique.
My critique is that a casual reader of these articles will come away thinking that algorithms are making incorrect decisions, and that the solution is to somehow make more correct decisions and fewer incorrect ones.
What do you think a casual reader will think?
> It is about the data set itself being generated in a biased way.
No, the ProPublica article is not about this at all. None of the articles I mentioned are. If so, they would have needed an entirely different methodology to demonstrate this.
For example, one might do what Lemoine or SA did and compare arrest data to NCVS data, or look at other sources of data which remove certain sources of bias.
Is this your definition? Why should I care about it as capturing anything reasonable? I know Northpointe excluded race from their model. Of course, this does not remove discrimination-we-care-about for what I hope are obvious reasons.
The Northpointe regression also probably has expected error of 0. So what?
—
The casual reader will come away thinking the algorithm is making incorrect decisions — and they would be correct. They are incorrect, in a relevant sense we care about.
—
I think where we differ is I did not expect ProPublica to solve the problem for us, but to point out the problem exists. They did precisely that.
Academics, in part because of the ProPublica piece, are now actively working on the issue. The fact that someone off the street might misunderstand the point is not really an interesting criticism, as it can be leveled against essentially any public-facing piece of text, on any topic.
Your article, for example.
Ilya, You’ve completely dodged the main point of both the article and the comment you just replied to. Instead, you merely stated a non-sequitur (that you don’t care about my definitions).
I’ll repeat the core point again:
My critique is that a casual reader of these articles will come away thinking that algorithms are making incorrect decisions, and that the solution is to somehow make more correct decisions and fewer incorrect ones.
What do you think a casual reader will think?
Elsewhere I asked if you’d be willing to gamble your beliefs on this. (See http://slatestarcodex.com/2016/12/31/addendum-to-economists-on-education/ for discussions of how a similar bet was set up.)
Illya –
Please quit this low-quality nonsense. Being rude without contributing any arguments, as you have now done multiple times in this comment thread, doesn’t convince anybody of anything except your rudeness.
Sorry, I edited the post. And I agree with you on what the casual reader will think, based on the ProPublica piece. (I think I disagree that they are being misled, though).
Ilya, I’ll reply to your edit.
By “incorrect decision”, I mean incorrect in the sense of predicting a black person is likely to recidivate when he isn’t, or a white person is unlikely to recidivate when they are.
With this definition, rather than the one you made up, do you think the casual reader will correctly interpret the article?
Are you willing to gamble on this prediction?
If you think the typical reader of my article will misunderstand something, can you state clearly what it is and why you think this?
I am not sure what a person off the street might say. They may or may not conclude this?
A person off the street is very confused about very basic probability things.
I definitely agree people off the street could be misled by the propublica article (or your article, or my paper, or…)
—
Why do you call the definition you mention “incorrect” — adapting propublica’s stance or is this your own? “Incorrect” is a loaded word.
Using the term “correct” to describe a prediction as matching reality is not “loaded”. It’s merely the dictionary definition of the adjective “correct”.
If you feel the need to get into some postmodern debate about the nature of reality, I’ll bow out here.
I don’t know what you mean by “matching reality.”
Do you mean like, we learn the true E[Y | X] response curve? Sometimes you want this, sometimes you don’t want this.
—
I have an algorithm that maps data to an answer. Another person has another algorithm. They both use data (e.g. reality). They have different properties. You chose some property based on probabilities you like, and called an algorithm with this property “correct.” Presumably you would say my algorithm, which lacks this property is “incorrect.” Presumably a third algorithm by some person who wrote a fairness paper at NIPS this year also lacks your property, so it will also be “incorrect.”
—
What is “correctness” to you? Might be useful to taboo “correctness” and talk about real properties of estimators, e.g. unbiasedness, consistency, robustness, absence of some effect (what my paper is about), etc.
You might say “when it comes to predicting recidivism, we want to learn the true response curve based on the data.” (e.g. have a consistent estimator for true regression parameters). I would say doing this would “match reality” (since we learned the true curve, after all), but I would disagree that this is what we want here.
Because the data is not generated in a fair way, essentially.
—
To give you a simple example that comes up in my neck of the woods, I want to learn if asbestos is bad for you, so I learn the true response curve of asbestos on health in folks who work. The response curve would then show that asbestos exposure is positively correlated with health, which is weird. (This is sometimes called the “healthy worker survivor effect.”)
Here the regression model is “correct,” but answering the wrong question. We want the causal effect of asbestos on health, and the regression model, while correct, isn’t giving us the answer we want. Because the data was not generated in a fair way — in particular folks who were sickened by asbestos dropped out of the work force.
Another method is needed (there are a few actually), that would presumably be “incorrect” by your lights, since they aren’t mimicing the true response surface of asbestos/health in the data you see.
Discrimination is a similar problem, we need to define what we want, first. What we want is not always the true regression function.
—
A lot of discussions/papers on fairness have this missing piece of not doing the required analytic philosophy first. They just pick some property they like, and just automatically assume it’s what we want out of a fair algorithm. A lot of these properties seem self-evident to the people who propose them, but interestingly, many disagree with each other. They can’t all be right.
I do think a lot of the philosophical legwork was already done in the legal literature, it’s just a matter of extracting it out of their language. I have a lot of respect for the philosophical chops of legal scholars.
Ilya, that’s fine. My criticism is that a lot of people read these articles and actually believe the algorithm is incorrectly computing E[Y | X].
The main point my article makes is “no, they are correctly computing E[Y | X], don’t let the word ‘bias’ mislead you”. You don’t seem to disagree with this point, correct?
Is your sole objection to my article my choice of topic?
Perhaps it might be easier if I told you what I thought of the propublica article, and you told me what you think is off:
(a) I think the article pointed to a real issue,
(b) I think the article formalized and addressed it poorly,
(c) I think laypeople reading it might come away with all sorts of wrong impressions about what’s going on.
I think these are probably uncontroversial points. The interpretation is, I suppose, where we disagree.
—
I think they did a lot of good bringing attention to a possibly real problem.
I don’t think they had a malicious intention, nor do I think they are stupid. They didn’t solve the problem properly but solving it properly is very hard.
I don’t think it was their intention to prey on laypeople’s misunderstandings to generate clicks/outrage/$$$/who knows.
I think you disagree on some of these.
—
I think if some people read the article and conclude that Northpointe incorrectly computed E[Y | X] and that this is a problem, then they correctly concluded that there is a problem, but are incorrect on what the problem is, and for an incorrect reason.
I also think that if some people read the article and conclude there might be a serious problem with how regression models are used for parole and sentencing, _without understanding the details_, I think that would be a good conclusion, and arguably the entire point of the article. You can’t expect a higher bar than this from a layperson.
—
I also think a layperson is much more likely to think of “bias” in the way we informally mean when we talk about discrimination than in the “expected error” sense. So I wouldn’t expect a layperson to be mislead about propublica asserting things about “expected error” bias, as they don’t know what that is. They likely don’t even know what expected value is.
“Sometimes you want this, sometimes you don’t want this.”
Am I understanding correctly that you are arguing there are cases where we want to sacrifice calibration/precision of an algorithm like this in favor of other values? If I’m misunderstanding, can you clarify, and if I’m not, can you please explain?
Because I can’t think of any circumstances in which I set the goal “Tell me how likely outcome X is for individual/group Y” in which my stated goal is better served by being LESS accurate…
@Trofim_Lysenko
The goal “predict measurements of a variable for a certain population” is tautologically best satisfied by making your model as accurate as possible if “accurate” means “good at predicting measurements of a variable for a certain population”. But that goal is usually an approximation to/instrumental step towards another: see Ilya’s asbestos example.
@rlms
The Asbestos example shows that in some cases using a regression analysis cannot answer a question like ‘how dangerous is asbestos for me?'”. The equivalent question here is “How likely is person X to reoffend?”. I have to say that so far, stucchio’s point seems to be the most relevant.
We know the regression analysis can’t answer the question about asbestos because it says that asbestos exposure is correlated with health, I can install it in all my buildings and observe that later on the people living there will have elevated incidence of mesothelioma relative to the population living in the non-asbestos buildings.
Likewise, if a predictive algorithm fails to correctly predict recidivism, we would expect the rates of false positives and false negatives to be worse than or the same as chance.
The goal here is “correctly identify high risk-of-recidivism individuals” with the larger goal of “minimize repeat offenses” which leads to “minimize crime”. So far, I have not seen a response to Stucchio’s claims that in order to tweak it to get the desired results (equalized false pos/false neg rates across races) you’ll have to accept either a 9% more crime from reoffenders, or higher rates of low-risk-of-reoffense whites getting harsher sentences.
To my mind, the obvious thing to do then is to either refute Stucchio’s assertion and show that we can equalize those rates without the effects he claims, or bite the bullet and argue explicitly that, for example, the 9% crime increase is worth it for the sake of the principle of justice and not being overly punitive to those who dont’ deserve it due to structural oppression or what have you.
“Am I understanding correctly that you are arguing there are cases where we want to sacrifice calibration/precision of an algorithm like this in favor of other values? If I’m misunderstanding, can you clarify, and if I’m not, can you please explain?”
The way to understand our proposal is via these name-swapping experiments people run. The idea is, if we send resumes to evaluators, and you keep the resumes the same for one evaluator, and swap the name from white-sounding to black-sounding, but keep the resume the same otherwise for another evaluator. If you see a difference, that means something bad is happening — evaluators are using race itself, which seems like it shouldn’t be relevant, controlling for qualifications.
(This is an oversimplification, because the way I said this makes it seem like you should drop race as a feature in your regression. But this doesn’t work, and explaining why will quickly get us into the weeds of the proposal. Basically it’s proxies for race, or “causal pathways” as we say, that matter).
It is quite simple to construct cases where the optimal regression does pay attention to the name. But we don’t want it to do that. We want it to do as well as possible, as long as it doesn’t do that.
—
Re: “and show that we can equalize those rates without the effects he claims, or bite the bullet and argue explicitly that, for example, the 9% crime increase is worth it for the sake of the principle of justice”
I think you are still trying to judge a non-regression problem by regression standards. The point of the asbestos example (a real example in epidemiology, by the way), is that its easy to construct cases where regressions are entirely irrelevant. As in, we shouldn’t use any part of them as a yardstick for success. Why should we? They are giving the wrong answer.
—
Equalizing conditional odds and so on are all regression concepts.
—
Your intuition of “well, if we want to check if asbestos is bad, run a trial” is a great one! A good related question to get at discrimination is “what trial might we run to check for it”. This is how we started too.
Perhaps I missed it, but have you explained at some point in the thread what you mean by that? It isn’t clear to me.
Also, are you saying that that is what the ProPublica article claims or are you saying that their claim was false but useful because it got academics to ask the right questions?
I would say propublica didn’t address the problem properly. But this is a very high bar for a journalist who knows some data science to clear.
I am fairly certain the journalist in question self-described their goal as getting academics interested.
—
An example of data generated in a biased way is one I had above, where folks who were sickened by asbestos dropped out of the workforce, so you only see people in your data who were unusually healthy or resistant to asbestos. That is, the data generation process is suffering from confounding/selection bias. If you aren’t careful this will lead you to a silly conclusion about the relationship of asbestos exposure and health.
You might imagine recidivism prediction data suffers from similar issues due to all sorts of bad things happening in policing and recording and so on.
But then you might happen to check and the causal issues may run in the opposite direction you expect or there might be no effect at all. You’ve shown a lot of “in theory maybe there is a causal model that makes this issue different in a specific way” but as far as I can tell you’ve provided little evidence for why we should expect the causal errors to run in one direction or the other.
Tell me if I fill in the details wrong . You would say there are obvious reasons why we might expect something like: black –> lives in poorer neighborhood –> gets more parking tickets because police go there more –> some civil or criminal penalty. And then this last observed bit will influence the score given to predict recidivism. I only skimmed your paper, but if I’m understanding correctly, an inference that includes only the last piece of data and does not correct for this pathway being discriminatory (in the intuitive sense) will likely be discriminatory in your model.
We tried our stuff on the part of the COMPAS data that is freely available, and the preliminary results aren’t encouraging.
—
I think you got the idea in our paper right. Basically we first sit down and agree on which paths are “bad.” Then we do regressions in a way that make “bad” paths go away. A common “bad” path is using race directly in the outcome, not mediated by other variables. But other bad paths are possible, we run through some examples.
The bigger picture issue is algorithmic fairness. As you are clearly aware, there are multiple possible definitions of “fairness” including both the ones you focus on (statistical bias, calibration) and what ProPublica observes (difference in FP/FN rates).
There is an interesting and subtle discussion to be had here, for example in the paper you cite and elsewhere in the academic literature, about what is the right definition and the resulting tradeoff. Your article does mention these more interesting issues, but does not seem to explore this in depth and ultimately takes the primacy of your particular choice of objective function for granted (e.g., use of terminology such as “correctness” vs. “wishful thinking”).
This choice is your personal politics/philosophy, reasonable people (e.g., the ProPublica authors) may differ and offer other objectives.
It’s not about politics/philosophy so much as it is about topic. The topic of my article is journalists like ProPublica misrepresenting an academic topic.
I did not advocate for any choice of objective function. I advocated against calling predictions inaccurate when they are merely inputs to a decision process one considers unfair. One should call predictions inaccurate if they fail to match reality.
Note that if ProPublica wrote an article “A widely used algorithm accurately predicts blacks are a lot more likely to commit crimes if let out on parole, but we think you should let them out of jail anyway because it’s unfair”, I would not call them misleading.
But that’s not the article they wrote.
Also if you’d like to read my take on algorithmic fairness issues, rather than the media misleading people, I’ll be discussing fairness (in the Indain context) at 50p in Bangalore next month.
“I did not advocate for any choice of objective function.”
Implicitly, that’s exactly what your article does. You cannot separate the outcomes of something like COMPAS from the objective function you feed it.
For example, you say:
“ProPublica labelled the algorithm as biased based primarily on the fact that it (correctly) labelled blacks as more likely than whites to re-offend (without using race as part of the predictor), and that blacks and whites have different false positive rates. This is actually just a necessary mathematical consequence of having an unbiased algorithm — no decision process, whether implemented by an AI or a sufficiently diverse group of humans, could possibly avoid this tradeoff.”
This is a result of the objective function they chose and could be corrected by choosing a different one. COMPAS decided to minimize the error in estimated recidivism probability full stop. They could have instead chosen to minimize this with a penalty applied for differentials in FP rates among protected classes.
It’s also worth noting that you conflate statistical bias (in the second sentence) with the colloquial meaning of bias (in the first sentence, in reference to ProPublica) in this paragraph. You clearly know the difference (you do a great job of explaining it in the article), so it’s odd that you choose to ignore it here.
Yes, they could have put their thumb on the scale. But then they’d be using race as an input to their algorithm, which would subject them to direct discrimination claims.
>They could have instead chosen to minimize this with a penalty applied for differentials in FP rates among protected classes.
COMPAS does not have a utility function. COMPAS is computing P(will recidivate|data), which is basically just a posterior estimate. (Not exactly, mainly because for some reason they didn’t do isotonic regression to it.)
In theory a decision process using COMPAS could look like:
decision = argmax_{send_to_jail} U(P(recidivate), isBlack, send_to_jail)
for some U(…) that varies based on isblack. But in reality, that decision process actually happens in the mind of a judge, not in COMPAS.
Are you advocating that COMPAS should lie to the judge in order to manipulate this process to your favored outcome? Should other parts of the criminal justice system, e.g. crime labs, also deliver misleading information to judges in the interest of fairness?
You use a lot of loaded words. Is not reporting the true correlational asbestos/health link in a public health study “lying to the public about the health effects of asbestos”?
The predictions fail to match reality, because the data fed into the algorithm is a biased estimator of the generating function.
The algorithm accurately predicts whether blacks are more likely to be convicted of a crime while on parole, NOT if they are more likely to commit a crime.
Juribe, why do you believe that one is not a good proxy for the other? Do you have any evidence for this?
As cited upthread, there is quite a bit of evidence suggesting that arrest data/conviction data is more or less accurately correlated to offense data. The latter can be measured via crime *reports* (e.g. NCVS) and somewhat indirectly by data on victim demographics (most crime is committed by someone similar to you), in order to get an estimate of how biased arrest data might be.
The general result I’ve seen is “it’s not very biased”. Do you have evidence to the contrary?
I don’t have a problem with the idea that we should consider different definitions of fairness when deciding whether or not to parole any given offender, or set parole policy in general.
I take a bit of issue with the idea that an algorithm asked to calculate a recidivism rate, and appears to do so accurately, is called unfair or biased; it answered exactly the question it was asked to.
Indeed, blaming an algorithm for disliking how it is used is like blaming shovels, because someone got smacked on the head with one.
This reminds me of Scott’s recent posts. When someone makes a stupid or mendacious argument that can be crudely rebutted, it should be crudely rebutted, even if more sophisticated analyses are possible. But it is wrong to claim that the crude argument is the whole story.
Don’t think the ProPublica piece was either stupid or mendacious.
You are asking too much of them. I would rather they sounded the alarm and were wrong about some stuff than stayed silent.
FYI, the “Equality of opportunity” paper with broken links from the article above is here: https://arxiv.org/abs/1610.02413
A quick glance at COMPAS a while ago suggested that it was an overtrained mess, and recent investigators have suggested that it doesn’t even beat humans: http://advances.sciencemag.org/content/4/1/eaao5580
Snort.
Beating humans at this kind of a task is *usually* not hard: http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/summary?doi=10.1.1.188.5825
Ilya: consider a scenario where we have an algorithm that is 100% accurate. It accurately predicts a higher reoffense rate for blacks than whites. Would using this algorithm be discriminatory under any circumstances? Why? Which circumstances?
The idea itself is discriminatory because being black is not a measurable category. Is blackness self reported? Is there a threshold for melanin?
Fair algorithms should work to correct the bias that already exist in society but have no basis in object reality (we are rationalists after all) so they would be harsher on privileged classes.
Yes, this would be ‘discriminatory’. Because what most people mean by ‘discriminatory’ has absolutely nothing to do with the statistical meaning of ‘bias’ (and pretending that the everyday meaning of the word has anything to do with the statistical meaning is deeply silly). What the average guy on the street understands ‘biased’ and ‘discriminatory’ to mean is that, in the cases in question, they treat black people worse than white people, whether or not that may be ‘justified’ by the data. And the assumption of progressives is *not* that black people and white people are equally likely to re-offend after prison release, or equally likely to pay back loans with comparable credit scores, or equally likely to do x, y, or z. There may be instances of individual leftists hopefully proposing incorrect things like this, but this is not the core of the argument. The argument is that even if you find statistical differences between racial categories in any of these regards, it is *fundamentally immoral* to treat individuals as exemplars of their racial groups, especially though not exclusively in cases where race is not inherently linked to the outcome in question and is clearly being used as a heuristic for a messy hodgepodge of socio-economic factors that would require hard work and independent thought to sort out on their own terms. I don’t think you’ll find many people on the left who are totally unwilling, in the face of convincing data, to acknowledge that algorithms that (indirectly) disfavor black people are more accurate or efficient than algorithms that don’t. Their belief system holds, rather, that it is morally wrong to use those algorithms. I can imagine arguments against this position (I am not a leftist, although I was raised by leftists and have a certain sympathy for their worldview). But those arguments are not being made here; instead we’re hearing a bunch of reasons why it’s more efficient and/or accurate to allow algorithms to penalize racial groups for things that covary with their racial group. That’s not going to convince anybody, because it’s not an argument against their position. And yes, this would extend in the limit to categories beyond race and to car insurance and health insurance and everything else.
Misconceptions like yours are exactly why I wrote my article; ProPublica and other journalists have led you to believe wildly incorrect things.
The COMPAS algorithm does not use race as an input. Neither does any loan approval algorithm.
The COMPAS algorithm treats every person as an individual. It uses a “messy hodgepodge of socio-economic factors that would require hard work and independent thought to sort out”. Data points include things like “how many crimes has this person committed before”, “were those crimes violent”, “does this person have a job lined up”, and “does this person admit to the prison psychologist that they feel lots of uncontrollable rage”.
Not using race as a feature does not avoid the problem, for the obvious reasons of race proxies. Common one is zip code in segregated places like Baltimore city, but there are others.
@Ilya Shpitser
I think that you’ve got three kinds of inputs that cause a racial difference:
1. Those that are 100% relevant to the (non-racist) goal. For example, running up credit card debt may correlate negatively very strongly with paying back loans. Black people may more often run up credit card debt, but that doesn’t mean that this parameter is merely a race proxy, because it also works for other races.
2. Those that only work because they correlate to race, like using the number of times someone rented a Madea movie as a parameter. Such a kind of parameter is not predictive for other races. So white people who watch Madea movies a lot would then not be worse at paying back loans.
3. Those that are a mixture.
Type 1 may indicate current racism, for example when black people are denied regular loans based on their race, so they resort to credit card loans. However, it can also indicate the after effects of racism that no longer is in effect or it can indicate that black people have sub-cultures that on average are different from other races.
Type 1 can cause feedback loops, which are IMO the only legitimate reason to reject them, based on an equality of opportunity morality. To reject such a algorithm, it is then not sufficient to have disparate impact, but it has to be shown that the feedback loops exist.
Type 2 treats people differently purely for their race, which is incompatible with equality of opportunity.
Type 3 is the unpleasant consequence of not always having good quality data.
The issue with trying to fix this is that erring in both directions is in some ways unfair. If a person has a history of paying back loans, then why should this person be (partially) treated like a person without such a history?
Ilya, it’s fine that there are other definitions of bias. But that’s totally not what is being discussed here (except by you).
Jonahkatz is one of the many people who read the ProPublica article (and many similar articles) and as a result believed entirely incorrect things.
My article aims to point out that a) the beliefs folks like Jonahkatz hold after reading them are incorrect and b) journalists are probably doing this on purpose. My issue is journalists propagating factually incorrect beliefs about what algorithms actually do, not disputes over assorted different conceptions of fairness.
If ProPublica wrote the story “There’s an algorithm that accurately predicts blacks commit lots of crime but we think you should ignore it’s factually correct predictions in the name of fairness”, then I’d have no problem.
One interesting question is whether race adds predictive power incremental to even a host of other factors. Across much of the social sciences, race remains a powerful factor that makes forecasts more accurate.
It’s evident, for example, that NFL teams use race as a factor in addition to non-racial factors in determining who to play at cornerback. (Blacks have filled all 64 starting cornerback jobs since 2003.) Whites and Polynesians who would appear to have what it takes to play cornerback in the NFL tend to get routed to playing safety instead. (Bill Belichick, perhaps the all time smartest NFL coach, used Julian Edelman at cornerback at times, but eventually determined he was most valuable at receiver.)
Do you claim knowledge of “object reality”? If so, how can we obtain this knowledge to test these algorithms against it?
being black is not a measurable category
The algorithm doesn’t have “race” as an input. The people complaining about “race” are ProPublica and the like who feel that the ones they call “black” are being discriminated against. I hope you write ProPublica an angry letter for measuring something that isn’t measurable.
Actually, self-reporting of race often works pretty well. It’s usually good enough for government work.
On the other hand, if you let people who self-report as Asian out of prison faster than people who self-report as black, eventually the jailbirds will figure it out and take steps accordingly.
If this is so, I am deeply concerned. My primary objection to the ProPublica article has always been its one table with numbers, which has the labels in one dimension “Labeled Higher Risk, But Didn’t Re-Offend” and “Labeled Lower Risk, Yet Did Re-Offend”, and in the other “White” and “Black”, and has a caption reading in part “But blacks are almost twice as likely as whites to be labeled a higher risk but not actually re-offend. It makes the opposite mistake among whites: They are much more likely than blacks to be labeled lower risk but go on to commit other crimes.”
As pointed out in the subreddit, those labels look very much like they’re giving P(not reoffend | high score) and P(reoffend | low score) by race.
In fact they are giving P(high score | not reoffend) and P(low score | reoffend) by race.
I have asked at least a dozen reasonably mathematically sophisticated people about that label and not one has interpreted it as the authors intended or even offered theirs as a possible interpretation. I cannot imagine an author who sincerely understood what she was talking about using the label “Labeled Higher Risk, But Didn’t Re-Offend” to mean “P(high score | not reoffend)” in good faith.
I’ve always assumed this was simply a misunderstanding on the part of the authors. You say it is not. If it’s not stupidity, then, that implies malice.
I think it’s possible for people to be neither stupid nor evil, and still get things wrong. It’s possible that the propublica folks were tackling something genuinely hard, and they got something wrong.
The question is, do you want journalists to look into stuff like this in the future. Because if you are going to crucify them for not doing Fancy Statistics That Handle The Problem Properly, you are incentivizing less propublica style articles in the future. I think it would be a shame if there was less of this stuff.
I suppose. I don’t think the problem of labeling your tables in a way which is not actively misleading to everyone is that hard of a problem, if you actually understand what your tables represent.
I don’t expect journalists to get everything right the first time. I do expect them to own up to their mistakes when they’re pointed out rather than doubling down, and to post corrections, so that their mistakes stop misleading people. And as long as they fail to do so I think it is correct to continue to hold them to account.
I don’t think this should have ended, as it seems to have, with ProPublica getting crucified forever for their mistakes. I think ProPublica should have corrected their mistakes, and then we could have all been about our ways.
I would in fact like to incentivize journalists not tacking genuinely hard problems if they’re not going to be willing to later correct mistakes they make in doing so.
I am honestly not sure. It’s not clear to me whether they’re on average doing more good than harm. The ProPublica article, uniquely, set off a wave of really good and valuable research across a number of fields (though it must be pointed out that it did so by making strong claims despite weak theory, thus triggering a great deal of discussion a la Toxoplasma of Rage), but this is not the common case.
Suppose I wrote an article about Hillary Clinton’s emails, and the average reader winds up believing that Hillary was molesting small children in a pizza shop.
My article raises a very valid issue – Hillary Clinton’s behavior regarding state secrets and document retention is a big problem.
Do you similarly see no problem with my article?
I totally think people shouldn’t criticize my hypothetical article because it’ll disincentivize people from doing investigative reports about political figures.
Popular “wisdom” is often wrong; the political and business worlds adhere to many easily-disprovable folkways.
Longtime commenters here are probably tired of seeing my arguments that the power of money is gigantically overrated in politics. I see no reason for an epistemological crisis.
A corporate lobbying shop, surely, is constantly at work inventing reasons why it’s absolutely vital to the parent organization. The execs back in Dallas or Denver or Seattle, who rely on those same people for “inside” knowledge of D.C. politics, are unlikely to challenge those contentions.
I don’t know if it’s a case of lobbying just “cancelling other lobbying out”, or lobbying just being nearly useless. It’s like the debate over campaign tactics and spending in political science – the evidence seems to suggest that most of it is useless or limited in effect compared to the “fundamentals” of an election, but is that because they’re simply useless, or because they become nearly useless when everyone is using them?
Well the interpretations are wildly different tho.
If lobbying just cancels each other out, it’s dangerous to cut off lobby budget, because in that case maybe your opponents’ lobbying won’t cancel out and it will work against you.
I don’t doubt there are instances where lobbying is useless, maybe even lots of them, but I also find weird discussing this in the same page where we are discussing whether IP owners will lobby for another copyright extension before 2023. And they also lobbied for the DMCA, net neutrality, etc, etc.
I don’t know, I’m fairly skeptical of the scale of the benefit of lengthy copyrights to copyright holders (or of piracy suppression). I recall studies showing that most profitable creative works make almost all of their profit in the first year after publication. Extracting profit from old works may be less worthwhile than investing in new works, though of course the lawyers will try to convince their employers that it’s worth doing. They might also make more money producing cool works based on the older property of others than they do milking their own old properties. In the case of piracy it may do more to give works publicity than to undermine sales (some studies have suggested that). That they get the legislation they want does not guarantee that the legislation actually profits them.
It’s hard to say if Disney would hurt or benefit from losing Steamboat Willie. What if someone makes a Steamboat Willie-Mickey spinoff and it is wildly successful and popular? does that benefit Disney, who holds the rest of the IP/trademarks of Mickey? I would think so, as they’d be on a better position to exploit a sudden Mickey craze.
But as time moves forwards, they would lose more and more of Mickey and that advantage goes away. There’s no good reason, in the long run, to give up such a monopoly, particularly if your loss only becomes bigger with time.
Luckily the current Disney moneymaker IPs are far more recent (Marvel and Star Wars, and the Pixar films) with the oldest one being Spider-man from 1962 which puts losing him at a p good distance.
But they also hold a v profitable stable of “Disney Princesses” whose loss to the public domain would start only 9 years after Steamboat Willie.
I don’t see any reason to not at least try to get another copyright extension
Not sure why anyone is even slightly surprised by this. Classic Red Queen effect. In an arms race, there is frequently no net gain for the participants. Were the researchers not aware of or expecting this outcome?
For most of my adult life, I falsely believed that the Presidency and Senate seats went to whoever spent more money, and the only thing that trumped being able to buy office was gerrymandering.
Well, the last data I saw was that every factor of 2 by which one candidate outspent another shifted the popular vote about 1% in their favor. Hardly decisive at the margin but it does mean you have to play the game so you don’t get outspent by a factor or 100 or something, especially since there are large contingents of ‘always votes Democrat’ and ‘always votes Republican’ that won’t be swayed making that 1% more valuable.
These studies are easily destroyed by correlation:
The most popular candidate will naturally get both the most votes and the most money donations. The natural naive analysis will then “prove” that the money caused the votes.
If your study doesn’t explicitly mention they’ve controlled for this, you can assume they didn’t.
Yes, that’s why the study compared money raised by the politician versus money spent by previously wealthy politicians out of their own pocket. The former correlates with victory much more than the later but the later does still have an influence.
I wonder if the juxtaposition of that link paragraph and the next one (re: Mickey Mouse copyright) was intentional. Surely, the latter is an example of lobbying effect that did help a company and its shareholders?
Likewise other very concrete efforts. Surely the hedge and PE funds got their money’s worth in that the recent tax bill did not eliminate the carried interest loophole despite near unanimous agreement by everyone other than them that it ought to be.
As far as I know, the carried interest loophole is something that benetifs the management of hedge funds, not the funds themselves directly or the shareholders of the funds. I’ve already commented on copyright. And in any event, for the thesis of the paper to be true, it would only be necessary that the revenue from lobbying be no greater than could have been earned by other uses of the time and resources, not that the revenue be zero. A final point; successful lobbying may carry a cost in bad publicity, as well as greater oversight and meddling from a government that thinks it deserves a return for the favor.
As I understand the management of funds are generally separate entities from the funds themselves, those entities have profits and losses, and are the ones that paid the lobbyists. The major exception would be vanguard which has a co-op structure where the funds on the management entity.
So I think it makes sense to look at the cost/benefit from the POV of view of the managing entities rather than the funds. That said, if the managing entities themselves have employees and owners, we’d want to look at the interests of the owners rather than the employees.
Microsoft didn’t start lobbying in a big way until the antitrust case against them. So lobbying may not help, but not-lobbying can be an existential threat.
Lobbying is Pascal’s Wager for businesses (just like so much else in business operations, really.)
Everyone *HAS* to do it, even if it doesn’t seem to work, because if it turns out that it actually does work than anyone who didn’t do it is boned.
If everyone had to do it then spending money at all would be > not spending money and would show up in the analysis in some way.
You don’t even need an understanding of politics. Just an understanding of how corporations work will point out that they waste a lot of money on whatever the insiders’ hobby-horses are.
I’d also add that lobbying suffers from Moloch – a lot of companies end up lobbying for causes which are unprofitable for them (like Coca-Cola and Pepsi being part of a lobbying group that advocates against climate regulations even though their own climate record is actually pretty good).
True, but “every time” would be once, in 1998. The 1976 act (effective 1978) doesn’t really count in my book, because copyrighted works were expiring regularly up until then.
I wasn’t sure what to think of the Damore spectacle, but between him letting his lawyers do the talking and the revelation that Mencius Moldbug eating lunch is considered a security breach by Google, I have hopes of seeing Google suffer.
Him letting lawyers do the talking sounds like a good idea, but the brief seemed to me to be really horribly written, in a way that suggested Damore writing it and using it to pontificate. Sentences like “Google employees and managers strongly preferred to hear the same orthodox opinions regurgitated repeatedly, producing an ideological echo chamber, a protected, distorted bubble of groupthink” (and there are lots of these) don’t strike me as normal legalese. I’m actually pretty confused by this given his lawyer’s apparently good reputation.
Agreed, and the foolishness of representing oneself in court had me going “meh” about the case. This is curiously confusing.
I’ve heard that briefs can be written for public consumption more than for the court, and courts tend to just ignore the florid rhetoric.
Patent litigator here – the filing isn’t a brief; it’s a complaint, which is the starting document for a lawsuit. In most lawsuits, a complaint is a simple statement of the facts necessary to make a legal claim for the plaintiff (Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 8 technically requires that the complaint be a “a short and plain statement of the claim showing that the pleader is entitled to relief”). In high-publicity cases, however, it’s common for lawyers to prepare complaints with a lot more invective and and unnecessary details. This even happens in patent litigation – I once had a client who wanted a complaint filled with tons of unnecessary detail on the thieving Taiwanese manufacturer who was supplying all the infringing defendants.
Now, if you see that kind of unnecessary invective in a brief, someone’s probably doing something wrong. But this is the kind of complaint I would expect to see in a high-publicity case like Damore’s brought as much to embarrass the defendant as to win damages.
Commercial litigator here. +1 to this comment. I generally believe that lengthy narrative complaints like this one can be a) effective, in that everyone knows about this complaint and Google is thus very likely to take it very seriously and b) risky, in that Damore risks credibility shots against him during discovery if there are any factual or context mistakes in any of what he has written.
I suspect that most judges and clerks will read this complaint with some interest. Bbeck310 is exactly right, though, that judges almost universally dislike invective in briefs and arguments. Parties do it all the time, but it’s distracting to the merits and often creates invective feedback loops that almost always end up being a giant waste of time and money.
Right. The goal here might not even be to win the case on the legal merits.
It might be to dig up so much embarrassing dirt in discovery that even when Google “wins” the case in court they lose so much more in the court of public opinion.
Which in turn might force Google to settle the case, thus actually providing Damore a legal win of sorts.
At least that’s what I read somewhere. I’m not smart enough to know if that’s a reasonable prediction.
An alternative objective, if the motive for the suit is ideological rather than financial, is to cause Google to substantially reduce the behaviors that Damore is complaining about. That doesn’t require either a win or an out of court settlement, although one or the other would help.
A lot of the logic of the situation from that standpoint depends on what one believes about the motivations of the people running Google. At one extreme we might suppose that the decision makers don’t themselves care about m/f ratio, ideology, or any of that stuff but think their employees do, and are creating an environment friendly to one ideology and hostile to another because they believe that attracts more people than it repels and can be done with less effort than the alternative, since lots of employees will voluntarily help with doing it.
On this interpretation, if the case creates significant costs for Google in bad publicity, or if Damore wins and that verdict increases the future costs of continuing the policies he complained of, one would expect Google to shift to less ideologically biased behavior.
Assume, at the other extreme, that current policy reflects the strongly held ideological views of the people running Google. Google is rich enough so that it can afford to lose quite a lot of money through bad publicity, out of court settlements current and future, and the like. If the people in control are committed social justice warrior types they are likely to accept those costs in order not to be seen, by themselves and their side, as giving in to pressure from the enemy.
That’s likely to be very effective. As a programmer, I’ve lost much of my esteem for Google and any desire to work there due to the complaint alone – the political atmosphere sounds oppressive, and I can’t trust any employer that allows people in supervisory positions to openly express animus towards any race or gender, as Google appears to have done here. I’ve heard similar sentiments from other people in my field, as well.
And part of my reaction was to wonder if I should sell my Google stock–not because I expect the case to lower its value, although that’s possible, but because I would prefer not to be a partial owner of a firm that acts in ways I disapprove of.
What percentage of programmers do you think might feel this way?
And how would you guess that compares to the percentage of programmers whose esteem for Google might increase, because they think that Nazis like Damore deserve to be oppressed, and they actively desire to work for companies who are principled enough to stand up against such evildoers.
Am at Google. The internal split (of people who cared to voice opinions) was split about equally between A: “He might be right”, B: “Anyone in group A is a bigot”, C: “I didn’t think Google was oppressive but group B makes me think it is an issue”, D: “We shouldn’t be talking about this/ I am tired of it”.
I would guess that externally about 25% of programmers had a worse opinion (of some degree) and 25% have a better opinion to some degree.
So, if your estimates are accurate, this is a net wash for Google. Any negative PR is counterbalanced by positive PR.
I think too many rationalists are predicting bad things for Google here by assuming that most people think discriminating against people with non-leftist opinions is wrong. I am here to say that no, not only does about 1/3 of the country think discriminating against Damore is acceptable, they think it’s a very good thing and the only problem with society is that more people aren’t doing it.
@Matt M: so let Google keep doing it, and let’s everyone who’s not a Leftist boycott Google.
Addendum: My source was a Megan McArdle column: https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-01-12/silicon-valley-will-pay-the-price-for-its-lefty-leanings
Also, my guess for why Google does this is not so much that the management has a strong personal devotion to intersectional feminism or whatever, but that of all the forces they’re squeezed between here they’re most afraid of some kind of of lawsuit/legislation over gender discrimination/imbalance.
One thing is certain, when you have as much money as Google, everyone wants some of it!
From what I’ve heard, Google CEO Sundar Pichai played Pontius Pilate on Damore. He really wouldn’t have wanted to fire Damore, but Youtube boss Susan Wojcicki, who was Sergey and Larry’s landlady back in the 20th Century and then was Sergey’s sister-in-law for awhile, had her feelings hurt when one of her five children asked her about Damore’s memo, so Damore had to go. (Susan sister Anne, who used to be married to Sergey before taking up with slugger Alex Rodriguez, is the CEO of 23andMe, which is pretty funny when you think about it. I’m not sure, however, that Susan ever got the joke.)
And, yeah, reports of this kind of high-estrogen soap opera lowered my estimate of the chance that Google could successfully build self-driving cars.
I think I share the same wish as you, but I doubt any legal team on the planet can out-maneuver Google in court (and sustain it), if for no other reason than Google’s budget >>> everyone else’s. When it comes to high-profile, potentially Orwellian-nightmare-exposing lawsuits, would they not rather pay people to shut up forever and go away?
Pay people to shut up? Google couldn’t pay Moldbug enough to shut up. Dude basically thinks he’s Zoroaster as far as wanting to destroy those who serve the Lie regardless of personal or social consequences.
Crushing conservatives and sundry witches in court because of their budget is a different matter.
I’ve never studied the issue formally, so I’ll just speculate that the amount of money that a company pours into litigation is only weakly correlated to success. Put a little differently, the impact of Google putting $6 million into defending this case won’t have much more impact, if any, than Google putting in $5 million. There likely wouldn’t be any way for Google to put $100 million into it under any circumstance, so the idea that massive legal expense necessarily leads to victory really isn’t right.
I’m not a class-action expert, but I know at least a little about it. The rules don’t permit a payoff to the named plaintiff in order to get rid of the entire class. The real key to these cases is class certification, which is the procedure in which a court determines if the set of plaintiffs described in the complaint is a proper class. The question there is whether individual issues predominate over common issues (which would result in no certification) or whether common issues predominate over individual ones (which would result in a certified class). There are other requirements, but that is the usual battleground.
Here, there’s also the underlying question about whether or not there is liability even if you take all of Damore’s fact claims as being true. There are different procedures to tackle those issues — typically either motions to dismiss or motions for summary judgment.
I take your point and thank you for stating it.
When I picture Google vs. Some Guy et. al. i’m reminded of the cases I came across when I worked in forensic engineering. When Joe Schmoe’s Landrover did something unexpected on the highway and killed his family, Landrover would respond to his lawyer’s request for information by sending them a truckload of documents that would take 1000 lawyer-hours to sift through. I know there are some procedural rules around it but that was the gist of it.
Similarly, Google can probably afford to make Damore’s (and anyone else’s) life as miserable as possible in the process.
The story on bias has apparently got the historical origin of the term wrong, at least judging by a quick google:
My version is the anxiety dream where I’m supposed to be teaching a class and realize I haven’t been showing up to do so.
Lawn bowling balls are still very much biased, in this sense. Whereas a titled lawn wouldn’t be much help to anyone, I can’t think.
The sport has enjoyed a semi-ironic resurgence in Australia, frequently as a team building activity/excuse to drink in the sun.
It’s weirdly awesome to find out that professors have this from the other side.
Wait so nobody shows up for dream class!? That’s a huge weight off my dream shoulders.
Short film idea: both the students and the professor aren’t notified about a small class until pre-finals week. The professor is trying to figure out what the (nonexistent) guest lecturer covered so he can write a final, while the students bluff their attendance and individually try to steer the final’s material towards their personal comfort area.
Although the bias in bowls was originally made by a weight in the ball, in modern times it is made by the *shape* of the ball – it is turned to a (very slightly) ovoid shape giving a predictable tendency to curve to one side or the other depending which way you roll it. You can buy bowls with different degrees of bias – I have a set of my grandfather’s bowls turned from lignum vitae with medium bias.
Slanted – well, domed – bowling greens do exist in the game of “crown green” bowls played in the north of England, but although the slope of the green makes for interesting play (for example, shots with an S-shaped profile as the slope of the green and the bias of the bowl work against each other) it does not favour either player, other than the more skilled one.
Kipling has a story somewhere about a badly warped pool or billiards table somewhere in British India. People who have become skilled at playing on it regard playing the game on a flat table as much too easy.
Also had that one, though I continued to have the studenty dreams well after I stopped being a student (I don’t think I’ve had the student one for a while, but like most people I don’t remember dreams terribly well so I can’t say for sure how long it has been).
Professor’s version of the anxiety dream: This one seems to be pretty common among a certain population as well.
When I was in grad school, my advisor out of the blue asked me if I’d started having the dream yet where I’d forgotten about a class that I was supposed to be teaching, not taking. I bolted upright and said “Yes! Just a few weeks ago!” I was much struck at the time by it, as it was the opposite of the (for me common) dream about forgetting to attend a class I’d signed up for. The “teaching variant” wound up replacing the other one, and recurred too often for comfort.
In my case, contra ManyCookies’s suggestion, I would dream that the students had been attending the class, and had been manfully trying to carry on without me, and boy were they disappointed with me when, shamefaced, I showed up on the last day to apologize to them — their expressions were always most reproachful. Rather worse were the administrators, and the dream would usually pass away with a sound like thunder as some dean or department chair asked me to come into their office …
Why is no one asking the important question: does political lobbying improve health outcomes?
Well if lobbying is negatively linked to firm performance, and on average worse firm performance leads to a weaker economy, and a weaker economy leads to lower tax revenues, and lower tax revenues lead to less government spending, and less government spending means fewer resources for medical care, and fewer resources mean people receive less medical care overall, and less medical care leads to better health outcomes, then we can say that yes, political lobbying does improve health outcomes!
(cue Libertarians pointing out that governments never reduce spending when tax revenues decrease or something, and the whole chain of reasoning falls apart)
I’ve had the dream at different times for nearly every stage of education, including a program I transfered out of. I always my current age and stage in life though, but for some reason back at school.
The commentary about the Ta-Nehisi Coates link seems pretty wrong. Maybe there are tweets somewhere accusing Coates of white supremacy, but they’re not mentioned at the link. The tweets shown there and the original criticism they’re quoting do not accuse Coates of white supremacy. They accuse him of blowing white supremacy out of proportion and taking an overly simplistic view of the world where everything can be reduced to a black/white tribal conflict.
No, this is also incorrect. That’s Richard Spencer’s take, who is a moron. Cornel West wrote an article in The Guardian which was frankly pretty embarassingly bad, accusing Coates of being a neoliberal shill, one, and two being inadequately invested in the black freedom struggle and not putting enough focus on possible solutions and heroic figures vs. just describing the problems and history of white supremacy. This is mostly because Cornell West is an old man with a hyper-fragile ego and he has various grudges against Coates. Anyway because of the fracas this kicked up – and because many people will still side with Cornel West and/or leftier-than-thou-takes and/or against people they perceive as Obama fanboys – he left Twitter again.
What’s wrong with West’s critique? His point seems to be “White supremacy is Coates’ Great Satan which he blames for everything wrong in the world. In doing so he implicitly absolves all other systems of wrongdoing.” West picks his hobby-horse of capitalism and calls Coates a neoliberal, but plug in whatever system you personally think is the real wrongdoer: isn’t Coates minimizing its evils?
West was extremely sloppy with his specifics, and most of the things he accused Coates of ignoring (drone strikes, for instance, or patriarchy) were in fact issues he’d written and blogged about multiple times. I’m sure it’s always possible under West’s worldview to say one isn’t putting enough emphasis on this or that, but that would make the pointless concern trolling too obvious.
My impression is that grudge holding is sort of West’s thing. Doesn’t really have anything to do with Coates.
I read West’s piece last week. Has anyone written a good rebuttal of it?
This hits a couple of the big points. This Vox article is a pretty good summary.
I’m tempted to link West’s piece with the suggestion to read it as if it was written ironically.
People have noticed, and they are trying. Maybe someone thinks he could be a good case.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/24/us/politics/supreme-court-affirmative-action-university-of-texas.html
http://www.newsweek.com/affirmative-action-abby-fisher-lawsuits-646010
Incidentally, there existed one biologist who Marx held in even higher esteem than Darwin: an obscure architect and photographer named Pierre Trémaux, whose deservedly forgotten theories of racial variation Marx once described as constituting “a very important advance over Darwin”. Specifically, Trémaux expounded a literal rendition of the magic dirt theory.
From “In the Interests of Civilization”: Marxist Views of Race and Culture in the Nineteenth Century,
From Marx’s letter to Engels,
Engels, to his credit, was far more scientifically grounded and sought to dampen Marx’s fondness for this obvious pseudoscience. From his reply to Marx,
Thanks. Fun stuff.
Much as we joke about Magic Dirt vs. Tragic Dirt, differences in soil quality really do play a role in the world. Tanzania has lousier soil on average than Belgium. Indeed, a lot of the tropical world has fairly poor soil. A combination of geologically old terrain and torrential tropic rains tend to lower the crop-growing ability of soils (except in river deltas).
Very poor soil tends to result in nomadic tribes with animals, rather than farms. Some people have argued that farms were an important step towards greater civilization.
It’s amazing how large a gap of actual mechanism one can paper over by brazenly employing the words “it follows”.
Note that in the real-life implementation of the Trolley Problem, per the actual LA Times article cited, nobody was seriously hurt
Also, the people who threw the switch at least claim that they didn’t even expect that much.
Since pretty much all ethical systems other than consequentialism recognize a qualitative difference between endangering human life(*) and knowingly causing death, this is a pretty weak example of a real-life Trolley Problem. The Trolley Gods will not be satisfied with such meager sacrifices.
* Yes, even when the danger amounts to p>0.5 of death and/or >1.0 expected fatal casualties
I hadn’t heard about this incident, so I looked up the NTSB report for it.
TLDR: Another instance of, “You can get away with violating safety rules until one day you don’t.”
Crews had been violating rules about setting brakes. When they took cars off one train and put them on another, they were supposed to set handbrakes per operating rules (the handwheels you see on railroad cars; these tighten the brake rigging mechanically and hold the brakes on with a ratchet mechanism, because air will eventually leak out and release brakes if no locomotive is keeping air supplied). However, this takes a long time and is tedious, so crews would just pull the first locomotive away and rely on the airbrakes going into an emergency application, where air pressure keeps the brakes applied. They’d use the air to hold the cars until another locomotive was attached. However, here they started bleeding the air off the brakes and forgot that they had no handbrakes set.
Air leaking releases the brakes? I thought all trains used brakes where pressure was needed to release the brakes, so that once detached they would come to a halt, and I thought that had been totally standard and required for like 70 years…
Pressure from the locomotive is needed to release the brakes, but unlike truck brakes where the emergency brake is applied via a spring (and is weaker than service brakes), train brakes use local compressed air for their emergency braking (which is actually stronger than service brakes). But if you bleed off the local compressed air — which they did intentionally — no brakes for you.
It doesn’t say in the story, but I think that once train brakes have gone into emergency application, they have to be bled manually; simply reconnecting the brakes to the locomotive and re-pressurizing is not sufficient. So what they were expecting to do is to disconnect the locomotive, connect one to the other end, bleed the brakes, and move the cars with the other locomotive. What they were supposed to do is set the handbrake before disconnecting the locomotive. What they actually did is neither connect another locomotive nor set the handbrake before bleeding the brakes.
What I got from the Bonobo-jerk writeup was that Bonobos prefer to take food that is associated with the image of the jerk over food associated with the image of the nice person. I don’t understand why that is interpreted as “Bonobo prefers jerk” to “Bonobo prefers taking things away from jerks”. It seems like it would be depend on whether, to a Bonobo, taking something from someone is seen as cavorting or punishing.
I had the same thought while reading it and was surprised the researchers didn’t try to come up with some way of showing which of the two was at work.
ETA: They could have, for example, had the bonobos choose which person to give something to or which person to “punish” with a spray of water or something.
I actually in real life failed a required college class because I forgot to ever attend, AMA
(It was a required PE elective that lasted half a semester. The second half. And there was no system to remind students of these classes other than maybe having mid-terms in other ones. University policy mandated an automatic withdrawal due to non-attendance; I was failed anyway.)
Enjoy your dreams.
Regarding the Hindu temple: according to this wikipedia list, with 162acres/655Km² this would be the largest functioning Hindu temple, the famous Angkor Wat in Cambodia still being larger. Though, these temples are very different some include commercial areas, markets, ponds, gardens (which makes them fascinating to visit). Perhaps measuring the area of the buildings would make more sense for this list!
“New study finds more evidence that small class size improves test scores.”
My impression is that private schools generally spend their higher funds per student more on smaller class sizes than on, say, higher quality teachers. But I could be wrong. This would be an interesting subject to research.
My son won a scholarship to an extremely good (i.e., extremely well-funded) private high school in part due to them putting a high value on classroom participation because they only had 15 in a class.
In general, I think education research should pay more attention to private schools. Generally speaking, it’s hard to prove statistically that anything works in public schools, but studying private schools might be helpful. My impression is that private schools tend to believe in small class sizes, and the people running the best private schools aren’t stupid.
AFAIK, studies show a small negative effect of small class sizes for public schools, presumably because it means that poorer teachers are hired to teach the extra classes.
More top tier teachers may be willing to work at private schools, than they have teacher spots, in which case they won’t have the same issue. But then their experiences cannot be replicated by public schools.
I don’t think anyone is suggesting that bad teachers won’t do a good job.
The idea is that as class size increase, the ability bar for “better than bad” rises quickly.
Does anyone have an ungated copy of the lobbying study? I expect that the Bloomberg write up is probably accurate given that it’s Cowen who wrote it, but I’d still appreciate being able to read their results in more detail.
In the interest of teaching people to fish, rather than handing out fish, please read this comment on reddit.
cheers
I read the lemon mafia thing a decade ago. Maybe the scurvy connection is new.
On Justice Force Crater: From 2008 to 2013, the most senior judge in England and Wales was Lord Justice Judge.
Regarding the drug-legalization experiment, Trump’s comment about Norway being an example of a non-s***hole country, along with the accompanying backlash from the Left, is becoming more and more ironic.
Can I ask for more details on why you would consider this to be a move towards s***hole country status? Is it because they are decriminalizing* but not legalising?
(‘Decriminalisation’ and ‘legalisation’ mean two quite distinct things in drug policy circles: ‘decriminalisation’ usually means that personal possession and use is not a criminal offence, but production and sale still is; ‘legalisation’ usually means that the production and sale is also brought under a legal regulatory framework – it’s the difference between Portugal and Uruguay with regards to cannabis – and decriminalisation is sometimes thought of as a ‘worst of both worlds’ situation, where you still have all of the harms that result from the drugs being produced and sold by the unregulated criminal market, plus the multiplier from there now being more people likely to buy them since you’ve removed the legal disincentive)
*Actually, from reading the article, it’s not clear that they even are fully decriminalising, in the sense of “the government will do to you for owning and using, say, cannabis or MDMA, nothing worse than it would do to you for owning, say, alcohol, tomatoes or plywood” – it’s not very clear but it sounds like they may just be removing criminal penalties as the default first response to someone using a drug, and mandating coercive treatment with the possibility of criminal penalties if you don’t cooperate with the treatment.
I didn’t read the linked article, and my comment was only meant to reflect on my simplistic impression that Norway is moving in (what is typically considered to be) a very progressive direction. I was alluding to the fact that Trump’s party and Trump’s cabinet AFAICT has generally disavowed progressivism, in particular with regard to drugs, but also with regard to social safety nets and government-run healthcare which characterize how things work in Norway. Therefore, Trump using Norway to exemplify a “good” country seems ironic, as does Trump’s left-wing critics’ assumption that this is about Norwegian people being almost all white when liberals seem otherwise happy to bring up how nice things are in Norway (with its social and fiscal liberalism) all the time.
Of course, to be fair, this is all confused by the fact that terms like “s***hole” usually refer to a bad/difficult place to live rather than a place containing bad people, yet Trump (perhaps being confused on the distinction himself) would seem to be using it in the latter sense in the context of discussing immigration policies. (And of course his comment was moronic for other reasons as well, but that’s nothing new.)
Norway also has the lucky combination of good institutions and oil.
—
So I think attributing Norway being great to Norway being very progressive is sort of misleading. It’s very easy to succeed if you have this much oil, and enough institutions to prevent looting, regardless of whether progressive or conservative cultures dominate discourse.
—
Trump seems pretty obsessed with oil, actually. I think at one point he was suggesting on his vlog (did you know he had a vlog? It is amazing.) US intervene in ?Libya? on “humanitarian grounds,” but then demand oil as payment.
It is not actually that easy to succeed with oil, tho Norway seems to have managed itself very well. See, the resource curse.
The resource curse is….. non rigorous in most of the cases that it is used. The US was blessed with massive oil reserves and was barely a net importer of crude oil until the 1950s. It is a combination of resource and institutional wealth that matters (with no true Scotsman possibilities since we don’t understand institutional wealth nearly as well).
Venezuela.
Venezuela worked pretty hard to fail.
The Democratic Party will go away in 30 years. It won’t exist. It’ll be the Libertarian Party.
Hm – the new merged party may require a new name.
Something combining elements of both original party names to maintain continuity while pointing the way forward. Something like, maybe, the Liberal Democrats? 😉
Also: a commenter suggests an inside story in which the Damore memo was allowed to blow up because of office politics among top Google leadership.
If this whole mess blew up from the original storm in a teacup because two higher-ups were too busy playing “Daddy loves me more” “No, Daddy loves me!” instead of attending to business, then Google has more problems than it’s letting on. The Damore lawsuit is interesting because of his co-plaintiff, who from what little I’ve read of the brief seems to have an entire armoury of axes to grind with Google, and is lobbing into court such delights as screenshots of talks hosted by Google by employees identifying as “yellow-scaled wingless dragonkin” and “an expansive ornate building” under the heading of Living As Multiple Beings. I believe this is to bolster his complaint about “but when I said I think a family should be a mom and dad and their kids, I was the weirdo getting lectured by HR?”
I’d take it as a sign that Google is just dominant enough and doing well enough that ambitious executives have to resort to this matter for their corporate intrigues – not enough actual screwups and problems that you could leverage to throw your rivals under the bus.
Yeah, but that’s not just “two middle managers trying to jockey for a promotion”, that’s the feckin’ CEO of Google and the CEO of Youtube having a tussle. At that level, backstabbing and taking your eye off the ball has serious consequences, unless the Founders really have all the power and a title like CEO of Google just means “hired help”.
Well, Youtube isn’t a direct subsidiary of Alphabet, but a subsidiary of Google, so that would be the good old “backstabbing your boss” scenario.
Page and Brin are the top executives of the publicly traded parent company, where all the power and money resides, so I can see a setup where the CEOs of their subsidiaries and their subsidiaries’ subsidiaries are essentially glorified middle management.
I do know Page and Brin are the Shah(s) of Shahs, but really if CEO of Google is the equivalent of “department head” – well, even if that’s true, two department heads playing politics in this manner have resulted in a stupid blow-up of something that should ever only have been an internal disciplinary manner, and were I Shah of Shahs, I’d be giving the pair of them the axe for playing silly buggers with my property in this fashion (though seemingly it’s complicated by one of the parties going way back with the original Founders including being an in-law, so that’s not likely to happen).
“I want to make him look bad because I think I should have got the job instead” is, alas, indeed office politics, but when it helps make the company look bad, then you’re not doing your job as a professional.
My impression is that the title of CEO of Google means something like “hand of the king”: You run the day to day stuff while King Robert goes off having fun, except he can step back in to overrule you anytime he feels like it.
> an expansive ornate building
That sounds more like the results of ‘build a metaphor for yourself’ than an actual personal identity.
It does seem much more self-affirming than believing that you are a tiny plain shed.
Ordinarily it’s just the kind of eye-rolling “well of course people like this would be working for a liberal, progressively-inclined company in that area” and wouldn’t attract any more notice than that, but it does help support the case that if Google can tolerate the “anywhere else, they’d be sent to a psychiatrist” kind of staff, what was the big deal over someone holding traditional “husband and wife roles in a marriage” views?
Mind you, I do think the co-plaintiff is a bit of a pill who was objectionable in how he phrased his views, but disciplining him for holding minority views while letting the wackadoodles give talks advertised to staff as something they might like to attend does sound like unfair treatment. “All weird opinions are equal, but some are more equal than others”, is it?
The thing about parties called “Liberal Democrats” is that they vary so much from each other. There’s the Russian party of that name, Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s party, whose main purpose in existence seems to be to make Putin look moderate in comparison. There’s the one in Japan, where wikipedia doesn’t know whether to call it “centre-right” or “right wing”. There’s the one in the UK, which seems to be many things to many people, in particular somewhere for people who might normally be Labour types to go to if they don’t like the current Labour party or leadership (whether they think it’s too far to the left or to the right, doesn’t matter) – I mean one of the parties from the merger that created it was a Labour breakaway group.
Re the Bloomberg article, you should really read the book “Lobbying and Policy Change” by U Chicago Press.
It will give you a much better sense of how lobbying functions as well as a better sense of the difficulties in studying this area and why many studies have a hard time finding an effect. Essentially, once you read this book, you will have the tool kit to spot the methodological flaws in studies like the Bloomberg study and then you will no longer have fits of doubt regarding all human knowledge when you encounter them.
I feel like I ought to point out that the authors of that sexual orientation study are perfectly aware that the AI was identifying (at least partially) cultural correlates, not something deeper – they say so fairly explicitly in their authors’ notes and in their response to some criticism from September.
I haven’t had a chance to read the article yet, but could this be a case of “everyone feels like they have to lobby because everyone else lobbies, but the net effect for the average company is driven to 0 because everyone does it, and anyone who didn’t lobby would lose out.”
I think it’s more like differential effectiveness for positive and negative lobbying – it’s very well supported in the social science literature that lobbying against [policy] is vastly more impactful than lobbying for [policy], as well as a lot more accessible to people who aren’t giant corporations; end result, it’s very difficult to get any specific changes put into law if even a comparatively small number of people are against it. And there are always at least a small number of people against anything.
Seriously, read that Alice Maz Minecraft piece.
What I found interesting is that the patch notes thing actually works even with clearly pretty dedicated and knowledgeable players.
I distinctly remember, as a child, reading Runescape patch notes about an upcoming update to the Ring of Wealth (a semi-rare item) and thinking “Huh, maybe I should stock up on those”, but concluded that I couldn’t be the only person who’d think of that.
Sure enough, the update came out and they skyrocketed in price.
I suppose in retrospect that most Runescape players have no idea how that kind of thing works – or rather, don’t think to apply it to the game – and so it’s very easy to play the economy.
I do credit Runescape with getting me interested in economics. The scams were if anything the least interesting part of it (though my favourite one was the one where you’d sell an easy-but-annoying-to-acquire item, ideally one necessary for a quest, at an insanely inflated price on the opposite side of a bank from someone offering to buy it at an even more insanely inflated price, then wait for someone to try to buy it off you and sell it back. Then you both leave and split the profit.)
I played WoW up until Mists (and quit because fuck Pandas) and in Lich King and Cata I was one of if not the richest person on my server. I had almost a million gold spread across my characters while most people were walking around with ~5k or less. I did it (with the help of some mods) by buying low and selling high. On Saturdays when nobody was raiding and people were farming, buy cheap gems/herbs. Turn into glyphs and cut gems and post them and on Tuesday night when everybody gets a new Enchanted Long Staff of Pwnage or whatever they rush to the auction house to get gems for it. So I could buy, say, and Inferno Ruby for 50-70g on a weekend and sell it on a Tuesday as a Brilliant Inferno Ruby for north of a 150-200g. And of course I did this with lots of gems, lots of different cuts, lots of glyphs. I would frequently curse that if only I were half as good at the stock market as I was at the WoW auction house I’d be loaded.
An embarrassingly huge portion of my internalized economics knowledge comes from Runescape (“Inflation? Oh that’s like when there’s no currency sinks and everyone has a bunch of GP.”)
For what’s it worth, the RS07 market seems to respond somewhat intelligently to patch notes, probably because of the older and more competitive playerbase.
When she mentioned how she outsmarted FF6, I *immediately* knew what she was talking about–I remember doing the exact same thing as a kid. Interesting how isolated experiences tend to converge!
Yeah, that’s pretty low-level optimization. LOTS of middle schoolers independently figured that one out.
Of course the major flaw is that you only can powerlevel Terra and Edgar this way, right? Not your whole party.
I *think* it’s Sabin too. It’s been awhile, but I seem to remember his Blitzes trivializing a lot of stuff early on. I’ve got one of those SNES classics–looking forward to replaying it soon!
And Sabin (like sov said), but every subsequent character that joins has a starting level based on your party average. So as long as you’re not trying to obsessively optimize with esper leveling bonuses this’ll pretty handily trivialize the rest of the game.
It was great. I really wish I had the time right now to play on a server like that, one that has an actual economy.
I wonder whether she has ever learned to play Dwarf Fortress.
It’s the ultimate source of mechanics with weird edge-cases to exploit.
For example: Zombies are stronger than regular animals. Stronger = more muscle mass. Thus zombifying and re-killing carcasses increases meat output by 40%.
I never knew that about Dwarf Fortress zombies, but within the context of the game it’s perfectly logical.
I’ve always wanted to try EVE Online after reading about some of the heists, etc. on it; I don’t think I’d find an MMO compatible with a day job, though, so I’ve never opened an account.
Yeah. I’d get into Eve, but there are too many distractions in my life as it is.
Eve Online is the MMO I wish I were dedicated enough to play.
Like, everyone someone talks about Eve, I realize that game is the perfect game for the idealized version of me I’d like to be.
The thing to remember about EVE online is that unlike Minecraft servers its full of people who play the market. Also the game would be about 1000 times better if it could get ~10x as many players and maybe expand nullsec. As it is right now the game is on a large decline. I actually just quit last month for this reason. It was the first month I successfully paid for my 36 accounts/108 characters purely with PLEX. The previous 2 months I did cash or half/half or so. I was pretty sad cause that was a landmark achievement for me and I was pretty set to keep that up as well as become quite wealthy. Something like 5 tril after a year or two. But there were mechanically unrelated reasons as well as life reasons I had to defeat the sunk cost fallacy and quit. My only true regret is how it went down with my corp but what can you do? Some of them are cool guys but real life and rational decision making sometimes result in unfortunate outcomes.
Though the game itself usually gets the edge with the edge cases. Like when Toady made combat less about hitpoints and more about severing limbs/blood loss/brain damage… except sponges had none of these things and were immune to blunt damage, so giant sponges suddenly became the strongest 1v1 duelists in the game. “Without central nervous systems, the only thing they can feel is ANGER.”
Re: Lobbying, this is the key quote to start with
This is what you would expect if a form of the EMH was mostly correct, and also is a major shot against those that hypothesize things like “lobbying cancels out lobbying so everyone does it, but no measurable net benefit”.
Really basic economic analysis indicates that money will be drawn into any sector that has out sized gains (ie greater than the average), and that money will reduce the rate of return until it approaches the market average. If lobbying benefited companies more than the average investment you would expect lobbying to increase until it drove the return down. At that point you have a company that should be indifferent between investing the money in some other way and lobbying as the equilibrium. This doesn’t imply that lobbying is ineffective, it implies that more lobbying would be ineffective.
Thanks for that post. This has never occurred to me before, even though it’s simple.
I am holding my breath for a SSC dive into answering the lobbying question…
I thought that at first as well, but I’m not sure that’s what the article says. It’s hard to figure out exactly what they mean, but either your interpretation is wrong or the article doesn’t mean what everyone thinks.
For all we know, the reason why C-rt-s Y-rv-n is banned from Google might be his work on Urbit, rather than his blogging.
That seemed like one of the least objectionable parts of the whole complaint. So what if Google doesn’t want CY on its facilities? I wouldn’t want him in my house either.
So what if Google doesn’t want CY on its facilities?
Fine. Then they have a publicly available list of “You cannot invite these people for lunch or to visit the premises” and everybody knows.
Not a private secret list only security get to see when a secret silent alarm(!) is triggered and they appear to escort you off the premises without any explanation.
They actually called it a “watchlist” – you know, like they’re the FBI or something keeping a list of terrorists. You may not like the guy, but until he’s genuinely tried to smuggle a bomb into Google, this kind of thing is very dodgy. Say straight out “These people are banned because we don’t like their politics” instead of having creepy ‘security swoops in to disappear you off the premises’ tactics.
Exactly. Explicitly say “the people on this list will, if appearing on the premises, be escorted away by Google security because we don’t like their politics.”
If you believe this, it’s only fair to let the general public (your user base) know whose side you’re on in the cold war.
(FWIW, his blog is still up — and it’s hosted by Blogger.)
Technically, Google’s a private organization and can ban anyone it wants.
And I say this as someone who kind of admires Moldbug.
I agree that private businesses can ban anyone. I’m saying “put the ban list up so people know who’s banned”.
Imagine you walk into an office building for a meeting, the receptionist checks your name, next thing you know the security guys are taking you by the arms in a discreet but firm grip and you’re being diverted into a back corridor to be sent out the back way, and nobody tells you why this is happening.
If you knew beforehand “people wearing white socks are banned”, you’d either have dressed differently or arranged to meet the person working there outside the building, right?
@Null42
Doesn’t that depend on the reason? Can a private organization ban all black people? I don’t think so. Depending on how that California law is interpreted, banning people purely for specific political views may be similarly unlawful.
Also, legal and moral are separate things. They could also have midget-throwing contests (except in their Florida and New York offices). Others can still judge an organization that does that.
Hi Guys,
I thought I’d throw in my 2 cents on the political spending thing.
During the 2012 election I worked as a writer for an organization that tracked money in politics. The linked reports largely correspond with my own look into SuperPAC and 501c4 spending:
https://www.prwatch.org/news/2012/11/11854/biggest-loser-2012-election-karl-rove
which is to say: this is money that is being ‘wasted’ in the sense that it doesn’t seem to be spent wisely and doesn’t actually seem to contribute to “wins.” As Scott mentions there is a lot of academic literature to suggest if there is a harm to this kind of money in politics, it isn’t something obvious like “it influences people to vote against their own self interest”…because it probably doesn’t have much of an effect.
If you want my own pet theory: lobbying (and election advertising) is a very small world, about a third of outside spending in the 2012 election moved through a handful of interconnected firms that are, sorta by definition, well placed to influence political campaigns
https://www.prwatch.org/news/2012/12/11868/where-did-all-those-super-pac-dollars-go-13-all-outside-money-moved-through-handf
My theory is that most lobbying and advertising power is actually directed at influencing politicians to make them want lobbyists or more appropriately to make them think they need to spend money on this stuff. This would also explain why most political advertising is…like…really awful from an advertising perspective. Most of their time and attention is spent on trying to secure more money, the actual content of the ads are an afterthought.
Seems like “lobbying is ineffective” (whether measuring the passing of “favourable legislation” or comparing bottom lines) is very different from “money doesn’t really matter in politics”. The possibility left out here is that lobbying has all sorts of effects (perhaps some beneficial) just not the ones businesses paying for lobbying want. It seems plausible for instance that lobbying takes attention from politicians who need to lend ears to get their campaigns financed, distracting them from whatever else they might be doing.
There is even an interesting legal principle that the POSSIBILITY of APPEARANCE of corruption has detrimental effects, even if it never actually happens:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Appearance_of_corruption
This is the beating heart of the best campaign finance reform arguments, IMHO, but there’s a lot of evidence to suggest the public is just always gonna see corruption anyway:
http://www.jstor.org/stable/4150623?seq=1#page_scan_tab_contents
C’mon, nothing on the predictions?
As someone who is also skeptical about current claims of AI, I found it an interesting bag.
He expects fairly rapid (NET 2021) dedicated lanes allowing only driverless cars. I doubt it. You can’t keep human-driven cars out of the lanes reliably, so you can’t have dedicated lanes if they’re a safety concern. If they aren’t a safety concern… why do you do it again?
He expects the first driverless taxi programs to have dedicated pick-up spots, and expects then NET 2022. Google seems really interested in launching a non-dedicated-pick-up taxi service in Phoenix this year. I mean, maybe it will be a spectacular failure, but even my grumpy skepticism thinks that Brooks is being too skeptical here.
He also expects a true driverless taxi service in a major US city NET 2032. That’s pretty extremely skeptical! I feel like my expectations are that optimists say that happens in 2019 and pessimists say it happens in 2025.
He thinks that popular press will believe that the era of Deep Learning is over by 2020.
He seems to think that robots will get good enough to be consumer products in the 2030’s.
He expects fairly rapid (NET 2021) dedicated lanes allowing only driverless cars. I doubt it. You can’t keep human-driven cars out of the lanes reliably, so you can’t have dedicated lanes if they’re a safety concern.
Well, there are safety concerns and then there are safety concerns.
If you had a lane that human-driven cars couldn’t legally be in, that would take out a really big fear that a computer-driven car would face, say, a financial penalty 10x than a human driver in the legal system in an accident between one of each. (Which may or may not happen: we don’t know how juries will see it.) If the human-driven car should not have been there, that can cause a significant decrease in legal risk.
Also, you’ve made the problem of driving significantly easier. So easy that cars being sold right now could go in that lane (adaptive cruise control with lane steering).
I’m not saying these lanes are a good idea, or that it’s the way we’ll get to auto-cars; just that they aren’t a bad idea in the way you say.
But you can use cars with lane-keeping and cruise control in normal lanes. Why do we need a lane that is only used for driverless cars? Either they’re safe enough to use in normal lanes (in which case great, use them in normal lanes), or they aren’t safe enough in which case holy shit guys you can’t drive a car on a freeway that’s not safe to drive on the freeway with a painted line and some signs saying, “No, seriously, these cars are unsafe.” That doesn’t work, and if you think that would shield you from liability, you need better lawyers.
Dedicated roads could work, with controlled access. Dedicated lanes can’t.
Start with this assumption, which may not be true but I ask you to accept it anyway because it’s where Brooks is coming from:
* Auto-cars are safe as long as they are dealing with other auto-cars and the road. They can be counted upon to stay only in automatic lanes.
Now, given dedicated lanes, if some human-driven car shoves their way into those lanes, there may (or may not) be a crash, but legally the auto-driven car is clear.
If there is a crash because someone else violates rules of the road, that doesn’t necessarily mean the auto-car was unsafe.
I’m not sure if you drive, but every day I drive on a road where there is literally nothing besides a painted line stopping me from going into oncoming traffic. Those silly rubes probably wouldn’t even expect it. But it doesn’t make them unsafe drivers because I can break the rules of the road and crash with them.
That doesn’t work, and if you think that would shield you from liability, you need better lawyers
Wait, did you think the car companies would just go out and, like, declare a bunch of lanes are for use only by auto-cars? No, no, no, this would be the local governing authority declaring such a thing, because progress/safety/whatever. They don’t need lawyers; they are writing the law that fault is presumed to be with the car that violated the road markings.
Yeah, nobody is going to do that. Nobody is going to say, “It’s okay for automatic cars to be unsafe to human drivers, as long as they’re safe to other drivers, on a road with just a lane marker between them and ordinary drivers.” And a municipality or even state would have a super hard time indemnifying the driving company from liability if they tried to, because people would find ways to sue in federal court.
But it doesn’t matter, because state lawmakers aren’t going to indemnify auto makers under those conditions, because state lawmakers kind of hate it when people show up pictures of people dead in horrific car crashes and say, “Joe Suchandsuch says that Google can’t be held responsible for the fact that their car plowed into this minivan with three toddlers in it.”
It’s completely different from current traffic rules because we say that if Mary swerves into the oncoming lane and plows into a minivan, it’s her fault, and also because Mary does not have 150,000 identical clones who are clearly susceptible to swerving into oncoming lanes.
And because driverless car makers don’t even want this rule. They know that if there was a driverless car lane, it would move faster than the rest of traffic, and so people would constantly jump into it and drive in it, and if that produced a constant stream of crashes, even if they were not held liable for it, they’d still eventually pick up the reputation that their cars were death-traps.
Finally, the whole thing is silly. Automatic lane-keeping/adaptive cruise controls on freeways already exists, and people already can and do use it in mixed lanes.
When I said:
Start with this assumption, which may not be true but I ask you to accept it anyway because it’s where Brooks is coming from:
Did you accept it, or reject the hypothetical without saying so?
How many independent pieces of evidence updating you to 50:50 on near-Cartesian doubt does one need before it becomes time to find/build a new foundation for your model, even if you would have initially put very low odds on the new foundation?
I’m honestly feeling a lot of confusion here and a lot of sympathy. It occurs to me that it might be more efficient for you to continue to explore the old model while periodically reminding us that it finds the hypothesis that people on the internet sometimes lie and some other claims surprising, just as wave and particle models both found some of the other’s predictions surprising back in the day.
Guillermo del Toro saying the UFO design was ugly tells me he saw real aliens, as either aliens won’t share our aesthetics, or they just made something v practical that worked, regardless of whether it looked nice.
I mean, if you had GdT saying the UFO looked cool or something, you’d know he was imagining it.
What is the plausible mechanism for UFOs being real extraterrestrial vehicles?
It needs to explain why they keep coming when STL interstellar flight is so expensive and FTL thought to be impossible (maybe the UFOs are coming from a comet converted into an O’Neill habitat?) And how to rule out the simpler explanation “all sightings are inspired by science fiction.”
After all, didn’t the first flying saucer sightings happen in 1945? This postdates HP Lovecraft’s “Whisperer in Darkness”, about how alien scientists have been sending missions from their outpost Pluto to study humans as long as we’ve existed…
Maybe just regular ass real slow sub luminal flight?
UFO/Alien sightings have been most def been contaminated by popular culture.
I dunno why people question why aliens would come to visit us; humans regularly used to make years long exploration trips around the globe. If you are an immortal race of aliens/AIs, just going for a couple of hundred/thousands of years to go look at other aliens would seem an attractive offer to some of them.
Not that I believe that UFOs are aliens. I just find v interesting/funny that GdT would call one of them “ugly”.
I don’t question that aliens would spend a couple of years one way on an expedition to study us. We’re getting into sketchy territory when we assume that they’re immortal and this makes them willing to spend a couple of hundred years or more cooped up in a flying saucer.
Have the saucers be coming from a permanent base made from a comet and the energy/economics suddenly become much less sketchy. The big question then becomes why we can sometimes detect them in the atmosphere but never on their way to Earth.
@Nornagest: definitely. And then I become skeptical that it could possibly be true because it pattern matches the fictional Fungi from Yuggoth.
If you can do cheap fusion power and you don’t mind long travel times, the Kuiper belt is surprisingly friendly to colonization. Millions of conveniently sized rocks full of water and other volatiles and no gravity wells to speak of.
Not that I think this is likely. But if I was a science fiction writer and I wanted to justify my Fungi from Yuggoth with current science, that’s where I’d start.
Not exactly. Here’s the full quote:
In other words, it didn’t look ugly in a not-designed-by-humans way, it looked like a classic flying saucer (as imagined by humans). It’s just that del Toro thinks the standard human design for a flying saucer is ugly.
On the note of the flying saucers. The ophanim order of angels are described as looking like flying chariot wheels covered in eyes. You know what else looks like a flying chariot wheel covered in eyes? The stereotypical flying saucer.
Everything you write is explicitly considered in the original paper. In no way are those flaws or is the new paper a rebuttal. Its main accomplishment is to trick you into believing these falsehoods.
The original paper identified all these mechanism and tried to isolate them. Identifying features does not “explain away” identification. It explains away physiological claims, but—do I really need to say this—the original paper does not claim that glasses are physiological. It isolates the shape of the face and only suggests that this weaker predictor is physiological.
The new paper does make one real rebuttal, but you didn’t read far enough to hear about it. It claims that the shape of the face is fake, really just camera angle, which the original paper attempted to correct for, but which has some residual. The new paper does provide one interesting piece of evidence about this:
Thanks, I’ve somewhat changed the text of the link and will change it further after I look into this more.
That Civilization 5 mod is outdated already, because the foolish meatbags released Civ 6. Now everyone will ignore this educational tool in favor of the new hotness in Civ 6.
On the other hand, humans are already accepting their fate as paperclips, so someone made a mod for Stellaris where you can adopt a “paperclip maximizer” policy.
http://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1270179464
It’s interesting that they hypothesize this, given that the paper they’re refuting states:
I wasn’t aware that creating a performant classifier using a set of features A “refutes” a performant classifier that uses a set of features B, but what do I know?
Wouldn’t take the uniform prior on this one, especially since this literally kept happening until Google (inc. YouTube) existed, then stopped.
Sample size of two, and one of those was a comprehensive revision of copyright law, not a simple term extension. Prior to 1978, copyright lasted twenty-eight years and could be extended for another twenty-eight. Stuff fell out of copyright all the time under this regime. The Copyright Act of 1978 overhauled almost everything about American copyrights, and in the process changed that scheme to life of the author plus fifty years. Then the Copyright Term Extension Act of 1998 changed that to life of the author plus seventy years.
I don’t think that’s enough to draw any strong conclusions on.
I got this one pulled on me when I just started playing in 2003. The guy gave me a shovel and made a crack about “…you’re gonna need it, heh.” I thought it was just him joking about how he was going to kill me, but this makes a lot more sense now.
(I managed to run away from him anyway, so guess he just wound up losing a shovel. Take that!)
From the article on AI bias:
“The authors refused my request to provide the original data, so my numbers were obtained from the graph using a ruler and eyeballing graph ticks.”
Shouldn’t that set off alarm bells?
I do have the high-school dream that everybody else has, but also have a very similar one. I’m a musician and have been performing live for a dozen years or so. I don’t really have stage fright any more, but in this dream, someone hands me an instrument right as I’m about to go on stage that I have no idea how to play. (Usually the trumpet where in real life, I play the piano and a few woodwinds). In every case, I just go up there and try to fake it, and in every case, it works perfectly, and I play the instrument well and nobody knows the difference.
In the article about Google Maps, it was cool how the algorithmic areas of interest (AOI) lined up with people’s mental maps of San Francisco.
“A Medium article by some Google AI scientists and a professor, in my opinion, definitively explains away that “AI can analyze your face to tell if you’re gay or not” paper from a few months ago. They hypothesize that the AI was just looking at a couple of non-physiological features – glasses, makeup, facial hair style, tanning. Then they put their money where their mouth is and prove that an algorithm based on these features can mostly match the original AI’s performance. I continue to find it disappointing that flawed papers make it into big-name journals while correct rebuttals of them languish on Medium.com.”
AI researcher here. You’re 100% wrong. The “gaydar” paper actually had results using facial landmarks which wouldn’t be effected by the changes in the medium paper related to glasses and such. At the very best the medium paper brings up potential issues but doesn’t demonstrate that they’re a problem for this paper.
https://www.reddit.com/r/MachineLearning/comments/7q2cei/r_high_quality_open_peer_review_of_the_sexuality/dslzwtw/
The AI Bias Doesn’t Mean What Journalists Say It Means post is refuting the simplest (and wrong) complain of AI bias, but the problem does exist. The real issue is that using an algorithm gives the results an aura of objectivity when their are simply making existing bias explicit. Machine learning algorithms will find real probabilistic dependencies between the data, but the data itself is biased so the results are biased.
This is very easy to see in criminal data. If blacks are more likely than whites to become subject to criminal prosecution due to racism (true), then using data from the justice system will tell you that blacks are more likely than whites to commit crime even if the opposite were true.
In cases when the data is biased machine learning is precise but not accurate. And this distinction is too often lost.
When they *might* be making existing bias explicit.
Though he hits the nail on the head re: the vast majority of journalists and the audience.
Lets try an example where not everyone is hopelessly mindkilled:
In the EU it’s now illegal for auto insurance companies to discriminate on gender.
The companies are still allowed to discriminate on other metrics so they can take into account things like “# of DUI’s”, “# of traffic violations” and “# of accidents” etc and people with lots of them can get quoted higher prices.
Sadly, in reality young men genuinely are more likely to be in more accidents and do more stupid stuff.
Now lets inject “JournalistLogic”. They come along, show that “# of DUI’s”, “# of traffic violations” and “# of accidents” correlate with gender. They insist that this means the system is “biased” and “unfair” because young men are still getting quoted higher prices on average thanks to having worse records on average.
Of course there’s a chance that cops are pulling young men over more, breath testing them more or letting young women off the hook for more things. But there’s also the strong chance that young people with multiple accidents and violations on their driving record are genuinely crappier drivers and more such people are male.
but “JournalistLogic”ignores that last possibility and declares the statisticians and company evil and discriminatory.
your argument also only really holds any water re: the justice system and doesn’t really seem to work vs the finance sections of the post.
I agree with you. My response was to the blog post not the ProPublica article, which I identifies the problem correctly but is wrong on the specifics.
My point is not that algorithms can never be used, rather that there is a problem in the way they are currently used. People assume that the results are accurate because data and algorithms were used. But very often whatever statistical dependency the AI found was just bias in the data, or maybe over-fitting some statistical noise (no way to know since the algorithm are private).
Algorithms that meaningfully impact a person’s life should have mechanistic explanations, the higher the stakes the better that explanation should be.
For your example I can think of simple explanation (maybe wrong): hormones and testosterone make young men engage in riskier behavior.
Regarding finance. What proxies for blackness are they using? Denying loans to unemployed people discriminates against blacks because they are more likely to be unemployed but is still a sensible decision. Denying loans based on a address or the place of birth is nonsensical, and very likely a reflection of bias in the data.
It’s typically easy to *guess* at a mechanistic explanation.
Young men take more risks but also have faster hand eye coordination… yada yada yada, the million effects of different hormones can be used almost as easily for just-so stories as evo-psych.
Perhaps poor people from already-marginalised groups have less practical incentive to avoid breaking the law, after all, if you’ve got no job and few prospects and you’re already stigmatized there’s less fear of the stigma of a criminal record, when you’re already at the bottom of a hole there’s less fear of falling into the hole.
Perhaps people who grew up in a culture/community where half the people they know are being chased by debt collectors, their parents know all the tricks to avoid debt collectors, their friends are also in debt, they consider it socially normal and are less likely to be bothered by failing to pay back a debt. Meanwhile someone from a culture/community where it’s considered deeply shameful to be in debt or fail to pay a debt and it’s rare in their community for people to default: might they be vastly more likely to do whatever they can to pay it back?
If you found your data showed that people born into the first community defaulted at a higher rate than people with equivalent other metrics (income etc) from the second community would you be surprised, would that be a sign of bias or observation of real behavior?
If you’re willing to accept mechanistic explanations as general as hormones the above aren’t unreasonable.
I cannot tell whether you mean that a guilty black is more likely to become subject to prosecution than a guilty white (or perhaps innocent black and innocent white) because the justice system is racist or that blacks are more likely to commit crimes because the society is racist. The second doesn’t fit your “data from the justice system will tell you that blacks are more likely than whites to commit crime even if the opposite were true.”
For the first, Scott had a fairly detailed discussion of the evidence which concluded that it was not clear it was true–hopefully someone else remembers the title, because a quick look at the Archive didn’t find it for me.
I mean the first thing.
This is the post you are looking for, but I would say it does show significant racial bias in policing, read the discussion at the end again. I would add that most of the studies that found no bias were done in the 70’s and 80’s and are highly suspect. Ubiquitous cameras have made it very clear that police lie often, and everything is a justified kill.
There is no reason why the amount of melanin is someone skin would lead them to commit more crimes.
However, this is not the causal path anyone not crazy is proposing.
It’s more like (1) people from different cultures tend to behave somewhat differently, (2) people sort into cultures partly based upon genetic factors including skin color – this sorting may or may not involve discrimination, and (3) crime is a behavior. Even this is badly oversimplified but it gets the gist of things right.
I have never heard a good theory that can explain the massive disparities in homicide rates between the overall “white” U.S. population and overall “black” U.S. population as being due to black murderers being more likely to be caught or something blatantly discriminatory like that.
A systemic explanation could work, but doesn’t really help make a moral decision about justice. For example, maybe poverty leads to more homicides and the oppression of black people by white people has elevated the number of black people in poverty so much the homicide rate went up among black people. Even if this was true, there are lots of good reasons that you wouldn’t want to adjust a criminal justice system to even out this disparity. Instead you’d go about tackling the poverty problem. Indeed since most victims of the small minority of black criminals are the vast majority of law-abiding black people, it would seem perverse to reward the first group because it happens to be part of a super group along with the second group.
Incidentally, I’m not saying the whole last paragraph is true. I don’t really think poverty causes homicides although I think the rest of my example is roughly correct. I’m just using it to illustrate the issues at hand.
For example, maybe poverty leads to more homicides and the oppression of black people by white people has elevated the number of black people in poverty so much the homicide rate went up among black people.
I’m going to say “drugs”. The people in the news in my country shooting each other every day are criminal gangs fighting over drug dealing turf wars.
You could say “that’s down to poverty, and singling out people from a certain neighbourhood of the city (and similar neighbourhoods in Limerick) and/or of a particular protected minority group is all bias and unfairness and prejudice” but if you’re looking for general criminality and violent crime and killing each other, then those are the areas, those are the people, and it’s down to gangs and drugs.
Certainly poverty has an effect on criminality, but mostly the answer here is not “poverty”, it’s “criminals”.
The larger issue is that that’s exactly the path a lot of people argue. Talking about black or white culture is meaningless. There is no culture lumping together Haitians, Nigerians, and black Americans, but these are all blacks. If anything black american culture is closest to white american culture.
I’ll take your example at face value.
The opposite is adjusting it to keep a justice system that unfairly punish black people because the current situation is already biased against them. I mean the path you are proposing goes like this: whites oppress blacks making blacks poorer; and blacks commit more crime because they are poorer. Even assuming the justice system is 100% racism-free and accurate, you end up with a situation where you are punishing blacks due to being oppressed. There are better places to correct that than the justice system, but we should be working very hard to fix the underlying injustice; we are not so some leniency in the justice system is fair.
From the end of Scott’s piece:
Wouldn’t the factors for which there seems to be little or no racial bias be the ones you need for your argument? People who receive capital punishment are not in a position to reoffend, and people with long sentences mostly are not.
Your melanin point is just silly. Amount of melanin in the skin correlates with lots of other things, some of which might affect propensity to commit crimes.
The thing about the African-American community’s pro-eugenics movement reminds me of how people often bring the Clintons to task for supporting tough on crime laws in the 90s, saying this proves that they don’t care about black people. They completely leaves out the part where African-American community leaders also supported these laws, so the Clintons’ support for them were not in spite of their links with the community, but in alignment with them. This is not to say the Clintons are not amoral power-mongers, just that their amoral power-mongering has enjoyed the support of many black leaders.
I would object that aligning your position with the “leaders” was not the same thing as aligning yourself with the “community.” Politicians in the 90s treated Jesse Jackson/Al Sharpton etc. etc. like they were the Kings of Black People and that by complying with their demands you had fulfilled your obligation the black population as a whole (which mostly did not benefit from or care what the “leaders” said)
Regarding price-jacks on old generics, the supposedly pro-competition FDA seems to be closing off the escape valve of compounding http://www.fdalawblog.net/2018/01/compounding-remains-an-fda-priority-agency-announces-2018-compounding-priorities-plan-and-several-compounding-guidances-including-guidance-on-essentially-copies-a/.
wow, ain’t that somethin’.
America seems to have a serious problem with power balance between the FDA and drug companies. The latter seem to have become so politically powerful as to just puppet the former.
Meanwhile over in europe EpiPen which cost $600 in the US Costs $69 in Britain. Be interesting to wonder why regulatory capture seems to have crippled the US health system while other countries seem better at resisting.
So, anyone have any opinion on how the South Korean government moves to de-anonymise and tax cryptocurrency exchanges will affect the proposed launch of Luna (and its Love Cryptocurrency of Stars) there?