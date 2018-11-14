Open Thread 114.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Collin F. of Instacart is looking for software engineers to work there.
Dr. Laura Baur is a psychiatrist with interests in literature review, reproductive psychiatry, and relational psychotherapy; see her website for more. Note that due to conflict of interest she doesn't treat people in the NYC rationalist social scene.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
James Koppel Coaching teaches software engineers how to spend less time debugging and write robust future-proof code. We’ve helped SSC readers be more confident in design decisions and articulate in code reviews. Advanced Software Design courses offered live and online.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Re: elements of “globalist” culture that are distinctly not American in origin.
I’ve been trying to compile a list of such thing based on my own intuitions and asking some people around. It’s basically cultural items or concepts that you’d expect to be able to find in most big cities around the world and/or that you’d expect most educated/higher middle class people regardless of their country to be at least passively familiar with.
Feel free to suggest more items/contest the items I’ve indexed so far.
Andersen’s fairy tales.
The Adventures of Pinocchio.
Association football and most other sports with a strong international presence.
Belgian, Swiss and Italian chocolate and confectionery (both artisanal and industrial).
Black pepper and salt.
British “popular” literature; JRR Tolkien, Arthur Conan Doyle, Lewis Carroll, Charles Dickens, Roald Dahl, JM Barrie, CS Lewis, HG Wells, Robert Louis Stevenson, Rudyard Kipling, JK Rowling…
Card and domino games. While local rules can varry enormously, we find the same families of games (trick-taking, ladder-climbing, fishing, etc) played all over the world.
Chess; similarly: Checkers, Backgammon (though rulesets are less unified), and to a lesser degree, Mancala, Mah-Jong, Go.
Cinnamon.
Coffee and tea.
East Asian food, notably Chinese and Japanese food (particularly sushi, but also instant noodles), as well as Korean, Thai and Vietanemese food to a lesser degree.
European board games.
European soft drinks like Orangina or Schweppes.
French and Belgian comics.
French or Belgian food items including bread, cheese, crepes, croissants, waffles…
French and Italian languages’ significant contributions to international vocabulary, in the domains of arts, sciences, cuisine and politics.
French “popular” literature: Jules Verne, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, Alexandre Dumas, Jean de La Fontaine, Victor Hugo…
French wine and champagne.
The Grimms’ Fairy Tales.
Haruki Murakami.
Hello Kitty.
Hindo-Arabic numerals.
Indian-Pakistani food.
Japanese video games, anime and manga.
Latin alphabet; “default” writing system in many technical domains and in advertising/branding even in many countries where the main language uses another writing system.
Latin-American folk music and dances, most notably tango and rumba (which are themselves the product of the admixture of many different traditions from various countries).
Licit and illicit recreative substances; alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, cocaine, heroin, LSD, metamphetamine…
The Matter of Britain.
Mediterrenean food, including pizza, paella, kebab/shawarma, fallafels, hummus, greek yoghurt…
Mexican food.
The One Thousand and One Nights.
Public museums and public libraries.
Pre-European New World crops, notably potatoes, tomatoes, corn and chili pepper.
Pretzels.
Robin Hood.
Shakespeare.
Western music; this includes western classical music corresponding to the Common Practice Period, western systems of tuning, harmony and musical notation, western technical innovations on various instruments such as keys (clarinet, saxophone, concert flute), valves (trumpet, cornet, flugelhorn, etc), western-style free reeds (harmonica, accordion — the latter in particular displaced a huge number of traditional instruments in many countries during the 19th century), not to mention the industrial development of better metallurgy techniques which allowed the evolution of the piano in its modern form; the western violin has often displaced more traditional bowed instruments even within their own associated traditional genre of music. Guitars. Classical dance, ballet, waltz.
Chinese food was discussed in the last thread, but lots of food tells a similar story. Sushi in its international form (or, at least, as I’ve seen it across the US and in the Philippines) is as American as it is Japanese, for example; elaborate maki rolls, especially, are a Japanese-American invention, with a half-dozen sushi joints in California claiming to have invented the California roll. Mexican food, too: its roots lie in Northern Mexico (Southern Mexican food is very different), but the modern burrito was invented in the Mission District of San Francisco.
Well again with the nuance that you won’t necessarily find the american variations outside of America — as far as I can tell most Japanese restaurant in France serve “normal” maki rolls; the only time I’ve seen californian rolls is in a sushi recipe book…translated from English.
What’s a normal maki roll to you? I’ve never had sushi in Europe, but if the rice is on the outside, then it’s Americanized — that’s meant to hide the seaweed. Avocado, salmon, or crab salad as an ingredient is often a tell, too.
Yeah I’ve never had one with rice on the outside. And the ingredients are usually exclusively fish. And in fact in France they aren’t even served as “rolls” – you order sets of (multiple of) 6 pieces, typically.
It’s like that in the States, too, unless you order temaki, which are kind of like ice-cream cones full of rice and fish (and fairly rare these days). Thin rolls with few ingredients and the nori on the outside does sound traditional, though.
Some “globalist” culture came from the British Empire, not the United States. But as Nornagest said, “globalist” food is more American than you think.
Also, France has been having a go of exporting its culture: the metric system, the French language in its former colonies, Vietnamese baguette sandwiches, the strongly anti-Church version of liberalism, etc.
Indian food is kind of like Vietnamese food: the international version isn’t particularly traditional, but its Western influence is primarily British, not American. And it spread further from there: the Japanese got their curry from the Brits, making it a copy of a copy. (It’s also one of the few Japanese dishes that I can’t stand, although I like the Indian version and tolerate the British one.)
Yes, yes, exactly. And Indians and Pakistanis play soccer and cricket.
The British Empire laid a lot of groundwork that was convenient for corporations in the biggest Anglophone country to piggyback on.
Oh yeah I mean, that’s not a problem in my equation. It’s like how “Chess” is an indian game in origin, but the international version everyone plays was codified in Spain, Italy, and then France a bit later.
A lot of globalist culture is indeed western infused, no problem here — it’s just not necessarily specifically american infused (although it often is).
The most important one is probably the English language.
I wanted to discuss a thought i’ve been mulling for a couple years that was brought up in the recent post on preschool. Namely the comment by Mr Doolittle and particularly the second point he made about how openly saying we are removing children from poor environments would be insulting and incredibly taboo, but essentially that is what we are doing and we just don’t talk about it.
If any of you are familiar with playing MOBA’s you’ll know that there is often a back and forth within communities on how ranking systems should work. Hardcore fans often want a straight number or ELO and developers want to disguise this number with tiers so as not to be discouraging to people in lower ranks. When i played League of Legends regularly i was quite proud (at the time and in hindsight what a waste of time) to be in the top 5% of players. At the same time i could see on forums and other channels people claiming to be high elo giving endless grief to everyone below maybe the top 40%. Given the majority of the playerbase is bronze rank, bronzies was a typical insult. It made me think about the toxicity of the scene and ask myself why would anyone who wasn’t super good at this game stick around?
I’ve often had this thought with professions that openly have leader boards (like i believe surgeons do?) where they rank everyone in the place in order of how good they are, and think if you were below average why would you stick around? Surely you’d leave and go somewhere else if you were repeatedly able to see exactly how unexceptional you are. Extending this to life in general, i know when i’m distinctly aware i’m pretty crap at something, i remind myself that i’m good at plenty of other things and my self esteem isn’t usually that affected. But then without going in to detail i know, as i’m sure many here are as well, i’m objectively pretty smart and successful relative to the average population.
What about those who are objectively pretty crap at everything they try? How do people on the bottom of the “ELO curve of life”, i.e. those who statistically must exist who are just objectively pretty crap at everything, motivate themselves to get through every day? My answer is they just must not think about it and will have developed coping mechanisms, or they’d inevitably get depressed. If you were cursed by some ancient deity to just be terrible at everything you tried to do, would you not feel immensely suicidal?
In a long-winded way i think what i’m trying to say is that sometimes having the “truth” open and available for all to see is a net-negative in terms of overall happiness for humans. We need lies to some degree in order for society to exist. Everyone wants to believe they are special. In this case, maybe trying to ascertain whether pre-school is marginally beneficial or marginally negative or whatever is wrapped up in political issues that are too uncomfortable for us as a population to admit, as Mr Doolittle said. We need ways to help those in “bronze tier of life” without coming outright and saying it as that would have the opposite effect and breed resentment. Case and point, when players in league aren’t at the tier they STRONGLY BELIEVE they should be, they often troll other players as a way to regaining control in a way. I believe the same applies in life as well.
Help them to do what? That’s the great question of the industrial age, isn’t it? When education was made nearly universally-available for religious reasons, those who were too dumb for school could still be farmers, same as their ancestors for thousands of years. And before there were farmers, every woman was a gatherer and every man a hunter, and you didn’t need preschool to prepare you for 13 years of sitting in classrooms for that.
Aren’t you giving in a bit to typical mind fallacy here? I know a lot of people who enjoy games but don’t care about winning; I even know some who enjoy some games at which they always lose badly, because they enjoy a specific aspect of the game so much that they always end up pursuing it at the detriment of any chance of achieving a good position.
Of course these people also tend to stay far away from competitive scenes.
I enjoy watching speedrunners breezing through platform-hell rom-hacks of Super Mario World, and finishing in record time a game where I couldn’t even get passed the first level. Doesn’t prevent me from enjoying “vanilla” Super Mario World, even though I’m fully aware, by comparison, of how bad I am at it.