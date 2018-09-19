Open Thread 110.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
MealSquares is a "nutritionally complete" food that contains a balanced diet worth of nutrients in a few tasty easily measurable units. Think Soylent, except zero preparation, made with natural ingredients, and looks/tastes a lot like an ordinary scone.
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
Metaculus is a platform for generating crowd-sourced predictions about the future, especially science and technology. If you're interested in testing yourself and contributing to their project, check out their questions page
AISafety.com hosts a Skype reading group Wednesdays at 19:45 UTC, reading new and old articles on different aspects of AI Safety. We start with a presentation of a summary of the article, and then discuss in a friendly atmosphere.
James Koppel Coaching teaches software engineers how to spend less time debugging and write robust future-proof code. We’ve helped SSC readers be more confident in design decisions and articulate in code reviews. Advanced Software Design courses offered live and online.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Nectome is building the first brain preservation technique to verifiably preserve your memories for the future.
Jane Street is a quantitative trading firm with a focus on technology and collaborative problem solving. We're always hiring talented programmers, traders, and researchers and have internships and fulltime positions in New York, London, and Hong Kong. No background in finance required.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, just at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping SSC readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Throne is a social chat app designed specifically for large crowds. Join our digital meetup every Sunday at 9 am PT in the #SlateStarCodex discussion channel. Or, claim your own Throne to host a live AMA with your friends!
Altruisto is a browser extension so that when you shop online, a portion of the money you pay goes to effective charities (no extra cost to you). Just install an extension and when you buy something, people in poverty will get medicines, bed nets, or financial aid.
The Hittite Empire (or New Kingdom) was founded by Suppiluliuma I. His father, one Tudhaliya (exact numbering is controversial) had a reign so bad that the uncivilized Kaskas who inhabited the central and eastern thirds of Anatolia’s Black Sea coast sacked the capital, Hatussa. His heir, “Tudhaliya the child”, was killed by a group of officers that likely included his brother Suppiluliuma. Suppiluliuma secured Hattusa and ordered the construction of circuit walls around the 180-hectare settlement. It’s said that he spent the rest of his first 20 years on the throne securing the central Land of Hatti (classical Cappadocia), before fulfilling his dream of conquering other lands that had been ruled by Hatti generations ago.
On his second raid into Syria, he crossed the Euphrates at Malatya in the northern mountains, easily recovered the region of Isuwa, then turned south to strike at Tushratta, the Hindu king of Mitanni (also called Hanigalbat, perhaps its name in the indigenous Hurrian language: Mitanni apparently derived from Sanskrit maryannu, “young warrior”) at his capital Wassukanni (undiscovered by archaeology). Suppiluliuma successfully sacked it and recrossed the Euphrates on the plains of the Fertile Crescent, where most of the local princes were quick to submit: Aleppo, Alalakh, Nuhassi (in central Syria) and Amurru (Amorites). The army penetrated as far as Damascus, but were attacked by Egypt’s vassal the prince of Kadesh, whose forces were overwhelmed by the Hittite chariotry.
Both Tushratta and the prince of Kadesh sent letters to Akhenaten at Amarna, but the pacific king sent no known response. At this point only the state of Carchemish (on Euphrates at the Syro-Turkish border) and the region downstream to the mouth of the Khabur remained pro-Mitanni. Yet Suppiluliuma returned home to deal with domestic problems, not returning for 12 years. Meanwhile, Tushratta was assassinated by a rival called Artatama, who saw the trust he’d placed in the Egyptian alliance as an unforgivable blunder. He had the help of the king of Assyria, a vassal of Mitanni whose independence Artatama had to recognize. It was for naught, though, as when Suppiluliuma returned to besiege Carchemish it only remained loyal to Artatama for 8 days.
The fame Suppiluliuma’s deeds won him can be seen by an extraordinary incident that occurred while he was encamped before Carchemish. A messenger arrived from Egypt with a letter from the queen, saying:
“My husband has died. I have no son. But of you, they say, the sons are many. If you would give me one of your sons, he would become my husband. Never shall I take a servant of mine and make him my husband. I am very afraid.”
Some sources (cf. Gurney) say this queen was “almost certainly Ankhesenamun”, Akhenaten’s third daughter and King Tut’s widow, but some say a different daughter or even Nefertiti. In any case, this violated an immemorial Egyptian custom bluntly restated by Akhenaten’s father, Amenhotep III: “From time immemorial no daughter of the king of Egypt is given to anyone.” So Suppiluliuma was stunned.
“Such a thing has never happened to me in my whole life!”
He sent an envoy to make sure this was for real, which lost valuable time and earned a scolding letter from the queen. He did send his son Zannanza, but he was murdered en route, probably on the orders of whoever the queen was very afraid of being forced to marry.
Well, the message sounds a bit like an ancestor of the Nigerian 419 scams.
“From Ms. Ankhesenamun, Egypt. Dear sir, SEEKING YOUR IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE. Please permit me to make your acquaintance in so informal a manner. This is necessitated by my urgent need to reach a dependable and trustworthy foreign partner. This request may seem strange and unsolicited but I will crave your indulgence and pray that you view it seriously. My name is Ms. ANKHESENAMUN of the Egypt. The former King of Egypt, my husband, has recently died, may his soul rest in peace. (…) Thus, if you are willing to assist me to protect the Kingdom of Egypt from rebels, you can contact me through a caravan to enable us discuss the modalities and what will be your descendant’s share of the country for assisting me. I must use this opportunity and medium to implore You to exercise the utmost indulgence to keep this Matter extraordinarily confidential, Whatever your Decision, while I await your prompt response.”
Ha, that’s an apt way of putting it!
Ea Nasir’s Copper
Lower grade than advertised. Seller was rude and I’m still trying to get a refund. Would not shop here again.
★☆☆☆☆
I credit this post with getting me to learn the proper pronunciation of Suppiluliuma. (And also, I’ll probably not soon forget the basic characteristics of the Hittites. If Ubisoft ever decides to set an Assassin’s Creed game there, I’m ready.)
Glad to help. 🙂
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to reduce homelessness in the US by 50%. How will you do this?
I think I would do two things. First, make it somewhat easier to institutionalize the mentally ill, particularly in cases where they do not appear to be able to support themselves, as shown for example by chronic homelessness. By all means fund the mental hospitals sufficiently to keep them decent places, but also consider less drastic solutions. I suspect a portion of the mentally ill would be functional in society if they would only take their meds. Ok, so let them live independently as long as they check in periodically with a mental health officer for a blood test.
Second, override zoning legislation that keeps property underdeveloped when the homelessness rate gets out of hand. The limit might be 0.1%; whenever the homelessness rate in a county gets beyond that level HUD would be empowered to allow the construction of new housing, probably as apartment buildings or condos. The new housing wouldn’t have to be free or even cheap. By all means let it sell for market rates. As long as the total supply expands, there should be more housing available at the bottom end of the market as people shift upwards.
@johan_larson,
Some ideas to reduce homelessness in the United States:
Raise taxes on above median incomes, and corporate gross sales substantially, have individual and corporate payments to wages to American citizens be deductible up to the median income.
Substantially increase inheritance taxes on inheritances valued over two million dollars that are received by one individual, unless that individual immediately passes that inheritance above that amount on to another American citizen.
Eliminate Federal student loans, subsidize paid apprenticeships instead.
Eliminate education requirements for most government jobs, train workers for those jobs with apprenticeships instead.
Greatly expand government jobs.
Greatly expand building maintenance and repair budgets.
Criminalize sleeping on the streets.
Hire more cops.
Build more jails.
Build more public housing.
Use eminent domain to seize properties to build even more public housing on.
Greatly expand the maintenance budget for public housing.
Expand the budget even more.
No, even more than that.
Eliminate mortgage interest deduction.
Gradually eliminate home loan aid on higher end housing, make the total aid less every year.
Eliminate Prop 13 protection in California for non-housing properties and corporate owners.
Exponentially increase taxes on homes that sell for more than their previous selling price, and have those taxes due at the moment of sale, but have deductibles for homes that sell for less than current market rates.
Raise taxes on gross rents, with deductions for housing with less than market rate rents.
Start jailing employers of “undocumented immigrants”, reward immigrants who turn their employers in, more if they’re other “undocumented immigrants” with the same employer besides the ones who dropped the dime.
Change immigration laws so that priority goes to those who are married to, and have a child with an employed or rich American citizen, and that child has at least two American grandparents.
Curtail other immigration.
Build “addiction treatment centers” that consist of free clothes, food, alcohol, and opioids for those who stay inside, and don’t bother to revive those who fall unconscious due to overdoses.
Bury and cremate the dead.
What?
Even the dead should have somewhere to live!
I’m assuming that free alcohol and o pioids for those that agree to stay inside “addiction treatment centers” will result in more overdose deaths.
Wouldn’t it be enough to either bury OR cremate the dead? I mean, points for thoroughness, and maybe you intend it as a kind of make-work stimulus program…
Anyway, agree with @Alex Zavaluk “bury and cremate” made me double-take, and distracted from rather than clarifying that yes, this policy of free addiction treatment centers will increase mortality.
Perhaps if you reduce the nutrients of the human body to ash first, and then place the ashes underground, it could work as fertilizer and improve crop yields?
“…distracted from rather than clarifying that yes, this policy of free addiction treatment centers will increase mortality”
@yodelyak,
Sorry I wasn’t more clear.
Homelessness or chronic homelessness?
Statistics suggest that most homelessness is on a timescale of weeks.
Changing rent, insurance and employment regulations to reduce the number of people who are left homeless for a couple of weeks before finding a new home/job might work, even if it increases the total man-days of homelessness by making housing less affordable and employment more scarce.
E.g. making firing/redundancy take longer to go into effect, making it take longer to evict tenants etc.
This is concerned with chronic homelessness, the folks who end up on the street or in shelters long-term. I’m not so much worried about people who end up living in their cars for a week or so.
I’m not convinced that there is a significant population that lives in shelters long-term. Roughly half of the homeless are mentally ill and/or drug addicts and get thrown out of shelters; that’s you’re long-term street population. The other half are basically functional but had a run of bad luck, usually a lost job or an abusive husband. They’ll usually work their way out of the homeless population in a few months if they’ve got access to a shower, laundry, phone/internet, and a locked room in the meantime.
If you want to cut down on the average size of that down-on-their-luck, temporarily-sheltered population, then as others have pointed out you’re going to want lots more SROs and boarding houses. With convenient transportation to the social and economic networks these people need to help rebuild their lives, and with the ability to ruthlessly exclude the more antisocial drug addicts and mentally ill homeless.
Redefine “homelessness” so that shelters, RVs, friends’ couches, and the like all count as “homes”. Tweak as needed to get the numbers down by 50%.
Otherwise, are you asking me to get half the street people into shelters, or the shelter-dwellers into apartments? Those are two very different problems.
The latter.
Make boarding houses legal.
This is tentative– I’ve heard they are legal, but they at least seem to be very rare.
My assumption is that it falls in the “technically legal but regulated so harshly as to be unprofitable to operate legally – therefore the only ones that exist still have to operate under the radar” category.
There’s one around the corner from me in Boston.
I can understand why people fight them – they seem to have a policy of being out of rooms during certain daylight hours, so there’s usually a small group of guys, who I’d guess are often in the mostly-functional alcoholic range, hanging around on the stoops just chilling. Sure to skeeze out yuppies.
But at the same time, it’s just that – they just hang out there, don’t harass anyone (my wife confirms they don’t bother women walking alone) or cause any problems. I don’t know what these guys means are – based on age I’d guess some are social security eligible, the rest maybe disability or something – but it’s possible that they’d be hard up for housing but for something like this, and it sure seems a hell of a lot better this way.
In NYC there are essentially no old style rooming houses left—i.e. room and board and no long term lease or the underwriting that comes with it.
The closest thing that still exists are SROs—private with kitchenettes and shared bathrooms. I’m not sure whether it would be legal to build new ones, but developers aren’t exactly chomping at the bit to do so.
To echo what others have said “homelessness” is an overloaded term. In my opinion the official definitions, and therefore the statistics flowing from them, are deceptively far off from what one would expect.
Anyway, if you want to cut “sheltered” homelessness in half you need to reduce the price of housing. To do that you need to break the back of the NIMBY/”good schools” lobby. Good luck.
If you want to cut “unsheltered” homelessness in half you need to figure how to make loitering, street begging, public urination incarcerable offenses again and/or re-institute involuntarily commitment for more than the tiniest of edge cases.
Anyway, if you want to cut “sheltered” homelessness in half you need to reduce the price of housing. To do that you need to break the back of the NIMBY/”good schools” lobby. Good luck.
There are places all over the country where house prices are incredibly cheap. Can this problem not be solved with bus tickets?
The permanent homeless class doesn’t want to live in such places.
If you offer them a bus ticket, they’re going to ask for one to San Francisco or LA, not Dayton, Ohio.
If our solution is constrained by “Beggars can be choosers” then there is no solution.
Any place willing to “solve” homelessness by convincing them to leave has no motivation whatsoever to limit the choices of where they might go. If anything, the motivation is to allow them to go wherever they want – because that decreases the odds that they’ll come back (or refuse to leave in the first place).
Some of it could be, but often places with really cheap housing have no jobs. The trick is making sure there is affordable housing in places where there is actually work available.
That seems like a very difficult trick that has had essentially no solution for decades. How many plates shall we break before we decide that juggling is just too hard?
What percentage of the sheltered homeless have jobs now?
Keep in mind that I am not asking for the total elimination of homelessness in America. I’m asking for a 50% reduction.
If we for the sake of argument accept the figures from this page, the US has 0.17% homelessness. Halving that gets us 0.08%, the level of Poland or Italy. This should be possible.
It is rumored that many cities solve their homeless problem with bus tickets before high-profile events. The police round the homeless up, give them a bus ticket and a sandwich, and make it clear that they’d better not show back up anytime soon. Someone else’s problem.
But this doesn’t exactly scale for the country as a whole….
One-way plane tickets to the democratic socialist country of your choosing!
“…What percentage of the sheltered homeless have jobs now?”
@Matt,
In San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley what I see is a great deal of tents and beat-up RV’s near “recycling centers” and scrap metal yards, so I presume that their income comes from collecting aluminum cans and the like.
15 years ago I knew many that worked in “silicon valley” (especially in and near Palo Alto) who had jobs but slept in vehicles parked on the street or at construction sites , but I don’t know the situation now.
No. The sheltered homeless are sheltered because they have work, another source of income, or a robust social network. Most aren’t going to have those things at the other end of a bus ticket. There are some exceptions in the another source of income bucket, but I wouldn’t think 50% of the total.
I misunderstood, then. I thought “sheltered homeless” meant they were staying in a homeless shelter, which requires no work, source of income, or any sort of social network. The requirement for that generally is simply that you be willing to follow the shelter rules, right?
Are you saying that homeless people who live in homeless shelters are unsheltered homeless, in your telling?
If so, that’s confusing.
I agree the terminology is terrible, that was my first point in this thread.
Anyway, “sheltered” homeless does include those living in government shelters but this is a small percentage of the total population in this group. There are more people without “fixed, regular, and adequate” housing not in shelters or on the street than in either of those situations.
Ok. I took the earlier clarifications that we were only talking about the long-term homeless as given in your comment, and thought you had reduced those folks to ‘sheltered’ vs ‘unsheltered’ to indicate which ones were on the streets.
Yep.
Unsheltered => living on the street / tent / car.
Sheltered =>
1) living in a shelter
2) living on a (possibly proverbial) couch
3) living in a hotel
4) Etc.
Apparently not.
+1
It seems like anything we do to help the long-term homeless is going to be almost completely unrelated to the stuff we might do to help either the short-term homeless (folks who were just keeping their heads above water when they had a run of bad luck), and that’s still not so closely related to the stuff we might do to help people who can’t afford decent housing close to work and so are living in an RV or their friend’s couch or something. At least three separate groups with three separate sets of solutions, and probably little overlap between them.
The long-term homeless you probably have to forcibly institutionalize, though hopefully in less horrible places than some kind of long-term mental institution in the 50s. Basically the police have to arrest you for vagrancy and then put you into some kind of mandatory keep-them-off-the-streets institution. Probably this would require changes to laws and maybe to the constitution, because it sounds exactly like the sort of thing that would end up going to the Supreme Court.
The short-term homeless are basically why you want to have shelters. Make them as decent as you can, keep them safe so people are willing to go there rather than sleep on the street, etc. (But most of this set is probably crashing on a friend’s couch or in a friend’s garage.)
The folks who can’t afford a house close to work need low-cost housing, but people who own high-cost housing don’t want low-cost housing nearby. Part of this is fear of bringing crime, dysfunction, dumb students, etc., into town, and it’s not crazy, even though the social effect is pretty bad. Everything you do here will piss someone off, so it’s hard to fix.
This is related to the first problem. Most of what makes shelters unpleasant is the presence of people there that belong in jail or mental hospitals.
Are you asking for policies that would actually pass (cynical me thinks status quo is generally intractable) or if you had an authoritarian hand that still abides by the Constitution?
If the latter, it’s rather simple. I assume you mean the rate rather than total number. Per your link, 44% did paid work, and it’s conceivable that 6% of the other 54% (1/9 of the remainder) are willing to work and perhaps unable to due to their homeless status. Additionally, 39% are female, so there’s a gender skew.
If other cities are anything like NYC, then one can do the following which is currently too hard of a coordination problem, and in order to meet your objective, is going to go a bit dystopian since you did not specify other constraints:
1. Stop housing people in the city where sometimes the government is paying for hotel rooms. Instead, establish housing centers near major train stations in Long Island or Upstate New York.
2. Housing centers have a token rent that ticks up based on length of stay, which is a debt to the state that the individuals must pay eventually.
3. Provide dedicated train service (2 times in morning going into city, 2 times in evening going out) that again has a token fee added to their debt balance. Homeless individuals are assigned passes, everyone else has to pay full fare.
3. Strictly enforce loitering and sleeping in public state-wide, particularly in cities. First time offender penalty is small debt added, second time is larger debt, third time is isolation jailing at the suburban centers.
The above addresses the economic issue of housing and provides a reliable way for the homeless to commute, along with a “permanent” address in case of mail, getting basic things like an ID for work, etc. My thesis is that while mental illness is indeed a huge problem, at least half of homelessness is due to economics alone and this soft landing system will soften the blow and shorten the duration of any homelessness. Also, technically, if one is housed here and working, they are not homeless anymore eh?
4. Isolation jailing consists of 0.5m x 0.5m x 2m horizontal blocks (think of mini hotels/sleep pods in japan or mideast airports) that people are locked in. In shifts, they are let out for 20 minutes in the morning for a oatmeal and a banana, 20 minutes at noon for rice and beans, and 20 minutes in the evening for an egg and potato.
Each individual also has 4 five-minute breaks during the day, and one 15-minute break (for drinking water, shower, toiletries, etc.). Only cold water is available.
Punishment Pods contain an emergency pee bag and automatic reading light that automatically turns on at 7am and turns off at noon for lunch. It is on again from 6pm to 9pm. Each also contains a screen with only educational materials for reading, though novels written before 1850 also count as educational. Music selection within pods within reading light hours is limited to classical music before 1850 as well. All pods are also video-monitored, as are pod areas.
Pods are cleaned once a week, and are gender-segregated, including security guards. This is because each pod contains a blanket and residents are otherwise naked to save on fashion costs and make residents that they dun goofed. Any personal possessions are withheld for the duration of the sentence.
It is illegal to assign punishment pods as punishment for anything but third-striking.
Prisoners are also subject to once a week tests on Saturday evenings that reward them with banana bread and more time off on Sunday. These tests are studies conducted by universities.
5. Housing units contain Practical Pods with the same features as the Punishment Pods except they are flex sized based on family size from 1m x 1.5m x 3m, to 1m x 3m x 4.5m which allows for sitting up and personal possessions. And each family is free to move in and out of pods as needed – they are moreso the bedrooms and privacy centers. Tests are optional with rewards being monetary reduction of debt or even credits (credits can be redeemed after a certain threshold for a Paradise pod stay).
The mess hall contains the same food selection with the additional selection of apples, oranges, cereal, mac & cheese, grilled cheese, and spaghetti and meatballs.
6. Paradise Pods are 3m x 7m x 7m honeymoon suites with full Netflix/Amazon/etc. movie selection, bath tubs, and food delivered from local restaurants. Stay is competitive based on ratio of Practical Pods to nights available, though poor performance overall will mean no one gets paradise.
7. All this should be cheaper than the current homeless shelter costs in NYC (on an ongoing basis) due to the usage of standardized pods, meals, and cheaper land in suburbs. Edit: NYC spent about $1.7bn on about 62,000 people, averaging 27,419 per person annually. I can personally live on less than that.
Civil defense shelters could double in brass to cut homelessness. Start with small towns, build ten times as much shelter as you need per town, work your way towards cities but don’t expect to ever get there, given the price of land in a city. Provide basic food, shelter, internet, medical care. One room with bath per citizen, door that locks on the inside, one national guard sentry watching the shelter. Note that this is the more practical as you did not give a time limit.
One bath per capita? That’s better than an awful lot of university dorms I’ve seen.
2 toilets and a shower per four people is more reasonable.
Reintroduce vampire populations back into their native city habitats.
If I had a way that wasn’t morally repugnant, I’d be working towards a Nobel Prize, not writing blog comments. I’ll spare you the repugnant ones; they’re mostly obvious.
The solution to homelessness seems easy enough: Ensure that everyone can get somewhere to live, and then pass public-nuisance laws targeting people who voluntarily camp in cities.
The real bottleneck is that any region that gave out generous benefits would get swamped by homeless people from other regions. If California offered such a guarantee, then Texas could just give their homeless people greyhound tickets and be done.
The solution is to force states to pay the costs associated with having their citizens become homeless somewhere else.
I’d do this with a federal law saying, “Your ‘home’ county is the county that you lived in 10 years ago. That county is financially responsible for you. If you end up homeless in another region, then that region can bill your home county for 80% of your upkeep costs.”
A couple patches would be prohibiting states from discriminating based on region-of-origin when offering services. And a rule saying that if counties go bankrupt, or dissolve, the liability goes to the state.
The goal is to reverse the incentives that cause places to push their homeless out of state. They can, but they’ll likely end up paying for whatever services the homeless find most attractive. It would almost certainly be cheaper to pay for housing.
And, I use a 10-year limit (instead of birth) to make sure that the states that host people actually get them up on their feet.
@Drew,
That….
….actually seems the closest to politically feasible and far less morally repugnant than most ideas for solving homelessness that I’ve seen.
Well done!
Stop the no-kill policy at shelters.
You’d better stop with the killing or your going to be ‘that guy’.
But I laughed.
Given his username, wouldn’t that be out-of-character?
Since culture war topics are apparently permitted in this thread, I have an interesting story to relate. I have a family member who submitted a scholarly paper/book in a journal/publisher devoted to literature. The submission was accepted with the proviso that it must be revised to discuss at least one black person if possible. Apparently many publishers have an unwritten rule these days that every scholarly book/article must feature at least 1 black person if possible.
What’s also interesting is the issue of unwritten rules. Why is it that a lot of society’s rules are never formally acknowledged? The obvious answer is that many such rules are unfair so it’s easier to pretend that they do not exist. It’s a bit like the problem of common knowledge. These types of quota systems are private knowledge in the sense that most people are aware at some level they exist. But evidently they are not common knowledge, i.e. everyone knows them; everyone knows that everyone knows them; and so on.
One possible result of the development of General Artificial Intelligence is the development of an oracle type machine that converts private knowledge into common knowledge. That would pull back the curtains over human hypocrisy, wide open and forever.
Unwritten rules are fine in casual social contexts if there is gradualness, flexibility, and forgiveness in their enforcement, so that first offenses aren’t punished as severely as repeat offenses, so that any “ruling” can be appealed at least as easily and casually as it was issued, and so that someone who comes out the other end isn’t stigmatized disproportionately to the seriousness of the offense. For instance there’s no law about saying Thank You after someone gives you something; it’s just What You Do. If someone gives you something once and you don’t say Thank You, they ought to give you at least a second chance to prove you’ve been properly socialized in some way before writing you off as someone they don’t want anything to do with.
I don’t think unwritten rules are good in more formal contexts such as in the acceptance of manuscripts for publication, where there already exist explicit written submission guidelines. I also don’t think they ought to be honored in the moderation of online communities. And obviously in actual law. In those kinds of contexts unwritten rules seem ripe for abuse of power.
I think a lot of rules are never formally acknowledged mainly because they arise naturally out of the complex nuance of social interactions, especially when the consequences of breaking a rule are fairly small and hard to quantify anyway. Besides, they probably just start out as a preference that some critical mass of people coincidentally hold in common, apparently unrelated to whatever formally brings them together.
I don’t see AI handling unwritten rules very well. In a way, a lot of the algorithms that have come under fire for being “biased” are really just implementing their own unwritten rules that people don’t like, or else failing to uphold the unwritten rules that people do like. Maybe that was your point?
1) The reported evidence is insufficient for that conclusion, so, what is this assumption based on?
2) This is manifestly not true in all cases where single persons are not typically discussed in scholarly work, which I’d guess is the vast majority of them. So why aren’t we talking about the outliers, i.e. the unusual sciences where this is a plausible requirement?
3) I can easily imagine many cases where I’d want at least one black person included. Lots of stuff related to modern culture, to sports or statements about US american demographics. Not that I’d agree the requirement makes sense in each case any of these matters is discussed, but that I can imagine scenarios and scholarly work, where asking for the explicit consideration of black examples is a reasonable thing to do.
That’s apparently the first answer that came to your mind, which doesn’t make it obvious. Have some epistemic humility.
The first answer that comes to my mind is simply that they’re not rules, but guidelines. As such, working them out to full decision trees that everyone can agree to/live with is often a a lot of work, and if nobody is volunteering it may not get done. Also, sometimes it might be impossible because there is not actually one ruleset everyone agrees on.
In the present case, I can, if you’re interested offer you thousands (at a charge of $5 per article after the first ten to cover my anguish) of scholarly articles which do not conform to your ‘rule’ of discussing at least one black person. Will that be enough to convince you your ‘rule’ is a stupid headfart?
Will we then be shocked and dismayed to discover the apparent society wide ‘rule’ is the editorial policy of a single journal devoted to contemporary literature (if it’s not merely an editorial decision in a particular case) which possibly quite openly admits, that it attempts to increase consideration and visibility of black authors and therefore asks for such to be included where appropriate (i.e. not when the topic is author X , because then it would be pointless to add a black author Y just for the sake of it).
My workplace has an unwritten rule that you should brew a new pot of coffee if you take the last cup. How would we go about formally acknowledging that? What would be the value of doing that, how many people would be involved, and what difficulties would we encounter? Where exactly would we write it?
Making such rules explicit is a big tenet of 5S (Sort/Set/Shine/Standardize/Sustain). Minimum quantities of consummables and protocols for when quantities fall below are hashed out by a regular meeting of people who frequent an area. The guidelines are posted on a 5S board and made available on the work network. Depending on an area, often there are daily/weekly/monthly task checklists that must be signed off on, as well as regular inspections (scheduled to be done anywhere from weekly to quarterly).
This allows people to voice their complaints and feel heard, and getting all employees of the area on the same page, so no one can use the excuse of not having heard of the unwritten rule.
This all requires corporate/management buy-in and enforcement, of course. Half-hearted 5S implementation leads to lower workforce morale.
I think it’s pretty easy for unwritten rules to develop by an interaction of common courtesy, reasonable social expectations, habit, and so on. Ozy had a blog post with a concept called “covert contracts”:
A lot of these unwritten rules are similar to covert contracts: “If I make a new pot of coffee when I’m done, so will everyone else.” But the ones Ozy is talking about are fundamentally unreasonable, coming from a place of entitlement. They list a few of the problems with them:
(numbering mine)
Unwritten rules can obviously suffer from (2), but I don’t think they generally suffer from the rest. Often they’re just pretty reasonable. Suppose Bob started yesterday at my workplace and didn’t follow the coffee rule, and I happen to notice. “Why didn’t you start a new pot, Bob?” I’ll ask. “Why should I?” he’ll ask back. “Well,” I’ll explain, it’s pretty annoying to wait several minutes preparing your coffee when you could have had it immediately. If you don’t make coffee when you’ve emptied the pot, you’re inflicting that experience on someone else. Granted, you aren’t inflicting it on yourself, but this sort of rule is delicate, and if it’s flouted you might find it happening to you regularly. So not only does it serve someone else in the short term, it serves you in the long term. You should do it for the same reason you hold the door for other people or flushing twice in the bathroom.” “Wow,” Bob will say, “I never thought of it that way,” and then we’ll go back to not working.
Ozy has a lot to say about covert contracts, but earlier in the post they talked about “basic expectations” and things being just “understood.” They say that these are “literally all stuff you learned in kindergarten, it’s ‘play fair’ and ‘don’t hit people’ and ‘be nice.'” I think the coffeepot rule is a lot more like the stuff you literally learn in kindergarten than weird “If I do the dishes my girlfriend will totally know to sweep the floor.”
A lot of these rules are simply made up on the spot. A high-status person notices a low-status person doing something the high-status person doesn’t like, and retroactively invents a rule and informs the low-status person they are breaking it. Everyone around agrees, because the low-status person is low-status, and loses more status as a result of this interaction. The rule is then like an ASBO; it’s enforceable only against the low-status person.
Encyclopedic collection of evidence about racism in the American justice system
Balko does good work, thanks for the link.
Excellent link!
Several threads I noticed in the studies he summarized (obviously I didn’t read them, though some look pretty interesting and I had read a couple):
a. There’s a lot that looks to me to be broken in the US criminal justice system. Things like plea bargaining, long delays till trial where if you can’t make bail you stay in jail, policing for a profit/civil asset forfeiture, police being judged by how many arrests they make, relatively low clearance rate for a lot of crimes, false convictions, etc.
All that stuff seems to land harder on blacks than whites. Probably, this comes down to the fact that when you’re caught in a broken social system, people with more resources/connections/intelligence/family support/etc. and higher social standing can avoid getting ground up in the gears more often.
The real mystery here, to me, is policing for a profit. If your goal is to collect maximum amounts of cash, why go after blacks (who are on average poorer) rather than whites (who are on average richer)? Is it just racism on the part of the cops? Expectation that the richer, better-connected whites will fight back more effectively? (But there are plenty of poor and unconnected whites to hit up for fines, too.)
The Fryer study was interesting to me in that it suggested that the police treat blacks worse than whites in comparable situations everywhere except in shooting. One plausible explanation for that is that they figure that macing someone or smacking them with a stick is relatively unlikely to get any kind of investigation, so they can do what they like there, but shooting is something they’ll only do in really dire and scary circumstances (they think they’re about to die) that don’t involve a lot of voluntary racial bias.
b. Some of the stuff described seems like it reflects a generally higher rate of blacks both committing crimes and being more broadly tangled up in dysfunction/misbehavior. But it’s often pretty hard to untangle that from discrimination by police/prosecutors/teachers/school admins/etc., in terms of deciding what to punish and what to let slide.
In particular, higher rates of school suspensions seem consistent with higher crime rates and higher rates of parole violations and higher rates of being put in solitary in prison. But from the outside, it’s hard to know when/whether any of that includes some racial bias.
c. The places where we can untangle that are usually places where we can check the outcome of what the police did.
So if searches done on blacks yield fewer drugs/weapons than searches done on whites, that’s actually evidence (though not 100%) that the police are behaving irrationally–over-searching blacks relative to whites. There may be other reasons why this pattern appears, but the obvious reason why your searches of blacks work out less well than your searches of whites is that you’re over-eager to search blacks relative to whites.
d. The death penalty stuff was interesting because it raised a kind of damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t issue that comes up a lot in this kind of study, where you expect to see some racial bias and that’s what you’re going to make your headline/main claim of your paper/etc.
The data we have says that the death penalty is applied in a racially biased way, but it’s a pretty complicated one. When blacks murder whites, they are much more likely to get the death penalty than when blacks murder blacks. In general, murdering a white person is a lot more likely to get you executed than murdering a black person.
Now, here’s the interesting thing: suppose we fix this bias, so that murdering blacks gets you the same probability of execution as murdering whites. What happens to the death penalty statistics? Suddenly, blacks (who commit murders at seven times the rate of whites, and 90% of the time murder other blacks) become disproportionately represented on death row. All those papers get rewritten to show that the death penalty is racist in a much more direct way.
It’s not clear to me that there is any way to run death penalties for murder, plus have blacks commit murders at 7x the rate of whites and 90% of the time murder blacks, that won’t lead to *some* kind of apparent racial bias.
I have to imagine it’s this. Stuff like civil asset forfeiture is so egregiously offensive, the only way I see them getting away with it for so long is being very careful to only target it at the powerless or the unsympathetic. And while those traits don’t correlate perfectly with race, they’re probably a reasonable enough proxy.
One shouldn’t use conditional expectations to quantify racism. Or gender disparities.
Ilya:
Can you unpack that a bit?
It’s a reference to Ilya’s own field of causal models. Which is a conceptual and technical improvement in theory.
It pushes us back to try to write down causal models of what’s going on and fit those to data. Causal models of some phenomena are better for making inferences than raw probabilities in the same way that the standard model of particle physics is more powerful than a giant collection of probabilities for particles before and after a collision in a collider.
Obviously we don’t know yet how to make a model like the standard model for a new area of inquiry other than the hard way. I’m just giving an extreme example of how much it can help to have a causal/mechanistic model of what’s going on.
Odds of agreement on what the causal model should be in this case are pretty slim, and the data we have often suck though. I’m not sure it’s much of an improvement in practice for this sort of issue yet because of that.
I agree that it’s difficult to agree on the right causal model. But pushing the argument from “how do we quantify racism” to “what is the right causal model” is a big conceptual improvement. For three reasons:
(a) You can try to learn the causal model, there’s a rich literature on this.
(b) There’s lots of background information on the model we can get from subject matter expertise. For example, we know biological sex is generally assigned randomly at conception, and is (for all practical purposes) not caused by anything other than this random assignment. However, biological sex causes a lot of other stuff downstream.
(c) If we agree on the model, we have reduced something previously vague to a math problem.
In the past, I’ve made the assertion that social media websites who engage in discrimination against conservatives might be investigated for fraud, given that their executives have made public statements declaring no such discrimination exists.
Some suggested that these public declarations were not legally actionable. That they were not the equivalent of advertising or of any particular guarantee, just one man’s constitutionally protected speech.
I might offer, as a counter example, the fact that apparently, the feds are vigorously investigating Tesla for fraud – seemingly based on a single ill-advised Tweet from Elon Musk.
Securities fraud is a special case – the argument is that by making a statement of fact that he knew to be false, Musk was trying to shift his stock price to punish short sellers.
If the media websites are part of publicly traded companies, and if the statements are both false and material enough to shift the stock price, then maybe.
I must suggest that everything any CEO does is (or at least should be) done with the intention of raising their company’s stock price (which is, practically speaking, how you “punish short sellers”)
Let’s just say that I could sufficiently prove the following points:
1. Twitter disproportionately censors conservative speech
2. Jack Dorsey has publicly claimed Twitter does not censor conservative speech
3. Jack Dorsey has access to internal statistics, reports, policies, etc. that would indicate #1 is true
4. An admission that Twitter disproportionately censors conservative speech would affect its stock price in a meaningful way
Would allegations of fraud be appropriate?
Matt M:
It seems like that standard would allow the government to punish almost any speech made by the CEO of a publicly traded company. If the CEO of Smith and Wesson gives a speech about how gun control wouldn’t stop the surge of murders in Chicago, but has internal access to statistics about gun violence and sales that could arguably lead him to conclude that it would, then can the SEC prosecute him, given that he was trying to raise the stock price of his company with his falsehoods?
This is a terrible way for things to work out, as well as a pretty clear abuse of SEC rules to suppress speech. But it seems like it follows the same reasoning you’re using w.r.t. the CEO of Twitter.
How do you compare this to, say, the CEO of Volkswagen being punished for lying about emissions?
He was held responsible for his company lying about the nature of its product.
The CEO of Volkswagon was lying directly about the technical specs of the product VW sells, and violating regulations unrelated to securities fraud.
Yeah, if you want to make a legal challenge against the big internet players for censorship, I think you’re going to need to either do something involving antitrust/concentration of market power or “common carrier” status (if I understand correctly, when I’m just carrying other peoples’ messages, I’m way less likely to be liable for what they say than when I’m exerting editorial control).
Personally, I don’t see any way to challenge Twitter for banning Alex Jones that doesn’t trample all over the first amendment. The government requiring someone to give me a platform seems almost as much a violation of free speech as forbidding them from giving me a platform.
And I also have big qualms about the idea that when like half a dozen big companies get together, they can effectively kill a media outlet/operation that was spreading ideas they disliked. Alex Jones probably wasn’t adding much to the world with his widespread visibility and access, but I don’t trust those (or any) half a dozen big companies to decide what I’m allowed to read/watch/hear. And it’s very easy to see how a small number of companies could be pressured by the US (or Chinese) government to suppress some information sources. You can see some of that in what happened with Wikileaks several years ago. I don’t have a great solution for this, though.
I’m not interested in punishing them for not giving Alex Jones a platform.
I’m interested in punishing them for lying about the nature of their product offering (specifically, that they promise to give anyone a platform, but actually exclude conservatives – this could be remedied by simply requiring them to be open and transparent about their censorship policies)
How do you define discrimination?
I don’t – but I’m sure the feds have a way. I’ve heard this “disparate impact” thing is pretty popular…
It might be a violation of implied warranty of merchantability, though I’m not a lawyer. I.e. if said company’s self-image contradicts the spirit of its policies.
You’re not buying twitter. There’s no mutual consideration (quid pro quo), so I’m pretty sure that kind of legal protection does not apply.
Shareholders are.
That’s what Musk is being investigated for – misleading shareholders. Nobody is alleging he harmed owners of Tesla vehicles in any way.
A lot of these fraud statutes allow for a private right of action so there’s nothing stopping you from testing your legal theory. Although I think the deck is kind of stacked against you.
Here is Zuckerberg’s (apparent) statement:
Note that he doesn’t actually deny that Facebook censors conservative views. I would guess that this statement was carefully drafted and vetted by lawyers.
I have a question about probability, specifically in estimating the probability of very unlikely events. The recent book review got me thinking about this, and linked to this post, which I found interesting but didn’t answer all my questions.
Learning about rationality has taught me to beware of saying things like “one in a billion”. Scott’s example in the linked post is that somebody says there’s a one in a billion chance an incumbent will lose an election. We rightly ridicule whoever came up with that because there can be no way they’ve got that much confidence in a model.
But, also as explained in the post, we also mustn’t go too far the other way. A lottery of a billion people has a one in a billion chance of any one person winning. The person who buys a ticket in that lottery and says “I’m 99.9999999% sure I won’t win” is not at all overconfident.
Scott says in the linked post that it’s all about your prior. Your prior on an incumbent winning an election is something like 50%; your prior in Bob winning the lottery is 1/10^9, and it’s reasonably clear in these examples, but I don’t know how, in general, you know what your prior should be. What about a big asteroid hitting the Earth? I’ve heard that’s on the order of one in a million each year. Does that mean I’m 99.9999% sure that an asteroid won’t hit this year? Do I have 99.9999% confidence that the factoid I heard came from actual experts originally? Do I have 99.9999% confidence that the experts didn’t drop a minus sign from their calculations? Do I have 99.9999% confidence that the scientific establishment isn’t being masterminded by the illuminati to lie to us? (The tempting answer is that your prior on this is “one divided by however long it’s been since the last asteroid.” But how confident am I in the time since the last asteroid hit?)
I think reading about rationality for a few years has made me underconfident. Or at least, it’s made me overly-wary of saying “I’m certain about this” or even “I’m certain to one part in a million about this”. I’ve seen how easily I and others can be wrong about stuff like that, but I know there are some cases (like lotteries) where I really should be “one in a million” certain. How do you know which cases are which? (And do you trust your ability to judge which cases are which? Do you have 99.9999% confidence in that ability?)
Also, here are some small-probability questions. I’ll be interested to know what you think, and how much your answers vary.
Suppose I am to race Yohan Blake in a 100m sprint tomorrow. What is the chance I’ll win? (I suppose you’ll need to factor in the possibility that I am Usain Bolt…? I’m not, but how much do you trust me?)
What is the chance that Barack Obama will be on the ISS at any point in the next year?
How likely is it that large aliens will climb out of the Pacific Ocean and start terrorising coastal cities in the next week? How about the next 10 weeks? Is it 10 times as large? How many weeks do I need to make it before your answer is “50%”?
Based on the data available when the discovery of the Higgs boson was announced, how likely is it that the particle was just random noise rather than a genuine discovery? (I’ll give you a clue, it was a “five sigma” discovery, which corresponds to slightly less than one in a million. Is that your answer or do you factor in the chance that they made a mistake in their stats?)
I mean, in a sense this is silly, because the answer to all of these is “negligible”, but it still bothers me that I don’t really have an intuition for very improbable events.
I think the most honest answer for some of these is simply that we don’t have enough information to estimate the probability. We have never had aliens climb out of the Pacific and start terrorizing people, so we can’t build a direct model. And we haven’t experienced any similar events, so we can’t build an extrapolative model either. The honest answer to the question of what the probability of this event occurring is, “Probably low, since we’ve never seen it happen within the span of several hundred years for which we have good records. But we can’t be more specific. It could be one in a million, or maybe one in a billion; we just don’t know.”
Unless there’s a relatively straightforward mathematically procedure to calculate the odds — as in the lottery, highly unlikely is about as good as you are going to be able to do. Saying something like one in a billion is generally an example of false precision.
For those of you married or about to be, how much are you spending on flowers (and if I may ask, what year)?
As a guy, I remember food and company from weddings, but I hear girls remember decor too. So I am shell-shocked at the cost of what will be seen for a few hours. Do you recall what each of these components cost?
1. Bride’s bouquet
2. Bridesmaids bouquets
3. Table Centerpieces
4. Any other flowers I’m missing
Thanks!
You mean how much did we spend on flowers at the wedding? I was married 15 years ago as of last month. I don’t recall how much we spent on flowers; I know the bride had a bouquet that I think was real. Most other decorations were fabric, and I recall her and friends putting them together. I’ve mentioned before that our wedding was relatively cheap (~$2000), which stemmed from a combination of low expectations and gifts of service (invitations, cake, food, decor).
We used fabric flowers from Hobby Lobby for everything. Well under $100 total, I’m sure.
For the florist, it was around $300, in 2009. Included were the bouquet (maybe 2, one for throwing?), the boutonniere, and a few display bouquets (sprays?) for the church. Two or four, I think. Centerpieces we made with cloth flowers bought on black friday. Total price there was something like $100.
I honestly don’t know all the details. I got married in 2014. We paid around $1500, which was about half of what we were told was a typical budget. We had minimal boquet and other decorations, but we did have boquetes (which I think were cheaper flowers, not roses or whatever).
Got married in 2015.
Our venue hosts several weddings per day on the weekends, and they keep each wedding to a very strict time limit. Part of that is that they won’t let you decorate the church, so the only flowers I purchased were the bridal bouquet and a boutonniere for myself. Maybe $100?
This will have a very fat-tailed distribution. Maybe “what fraction of your annual income did you spend on flowers” would remove some of the noise.
Both my wife and myself are very practical people who didn’t bother with lots of decoration. The Orthodox Christian ceremony has no role for bridesmaids, though my brother stood by as best man in spite of also having no official role either. We had a few flowers here and there, all provided for free by my father who grows orchids as a hobby. So $0. Not a representative sample, obviously.
Skipped flowers at our 2009 wedding, table centerpieces were potted plants (herbs) in decorative pots. Total cost around $100 + several hours labor.
Less than $100, maybe $0, I think we just picked them from the yard. But we did a pretty good job of eschewing conventions and just throwing the sort of party we like, and our values include thrift and DIY, so the whole affair was pretty inexpensive. It’s very liberating to remember that it’s your wedding and you can break whatever rules you like!
Many of you will remember this story in Quillette, which was the story, from the side of the author of a paper, of having his paper spiked for political reasons. (The alternative possibility was that it was a seriously crappy paper that got spiked because of its low quality, though the whole process of what happened was pretty weird.)
In this post, statistician Andrew Gellman digs into things a bit to try to get to the bottom of it. His reconstructed version of what happened seems consistent with all available information and quite plausible. The big-picture version (but read his article–it’s short and worthwhile) is that journals withdrawing acceptance of publication is rare but does happen[1], that in his view both of the journal editors behaved pretty badly, but that the folks pushing back on publication were acting somewhere within normal parameters[0]. (Though their motives may have been some mix of science and politics–that’s not clear.)
ETA: Gellman also pointed out that, unsurprisingly, the social media mobs involved in this have acted about like you’d expect, including nasty name-calling and occasional death threats to the folks who pushed back against the publication of the article. Some fraction of people, when given anonymity and added together in a mob, are just awful.
[0] Also, the original pushback was apparently asking the magazine editor to include a rebuttal to the article by someone in the field–the editor chose to withdraw the paper instead.
[1] I’ve never heard of such a thing in my own field, but I guess other fields are different.
Have you read the e-mails Hill put up? You can find them on retraction watch. I think Hill’s interpretation of events is reasonable. Normal behavior would have consisted of talking to Hill rather than going straight to trying to torpedo his submissions to any journal.
I do think Hill’s paper had problems that serious engagement may have really improved… That few people really bothered to engage in this is disappointing but not surprising. The referee report was perfunctory; the criticisms of those who don’t like it politically often scientifically worthless (like much of the emails or Tim Gowers post after the fact. But I already ranted about how biologically ignorant his criticism was before so I’ll spare people that again). Even though Lee Wilkinson didn’t want to argue with Hill, credit to him for at least letting the editor reveal his name and criticisms to Hill. A lot of others involved appeared to have acted rather cowardly. And over what?
I think Gelman is showing obvious moral inconsistency, and I find it distasteful. I lost some respect for him. There’s no doubt that his criticisms of Cuddy led to the same behavior towards her that we’re seeing towards Farb and Wilkinson. Yet his behavior shows he doesn’t take this seriously. However, somehow when Steven Pinker shares a Quillette article, Steven Pinker is somehow responsible for anyone who sees it and is mean to the objects of criticism?
I also lost some respect. I guess he thinks academia has bigger problems than political correctness, and he’s not exactly wrong.
I suspect a lot of academia’s problems flow from similar causes though. Institutional structure is you’re judged essentially by peers. Except when you’re a graduate student, when your adviser has almost complete power over your career. Exiting leaves you with nothing, unlike a job having 2 years of PhD experience is worthless.
There’s not a strong feedback loop closing things. Academics control a lot of their own funding and judge the value of their own work. Everyone else only gets to adjust the rough total flow of money academics get with some partitioning between broad categories. This set up is prone to collapse into navel gazing or status games, whether that’s esoteric literary theory, p-hacking for unintuitive cool results, string theory, or political tics.
Indeed, that’s why I hope fighting it on one front may help on other fronts as well, which is why I can’t seriously condemn Gelman here.
Let’s MUNT! (make up new terminology!) (or point to existing ones that I didn’t know/remember)
1) Examples that end up ironically enabling something that your criticizing. Not meant to be the same as unintended consequences where something ends up getting the opposite results. Those tend to be when subversions to the act ended up greater than the intended purpose, this is when the intended purpose has been lost or changed into the object of their criticism.
Edit- removed example as I realized it’s just unintended consequences.
Schrodinger’s cat was intended as an example to show the absurdity of the Copenhagen interpretation but ended up being the ur-example to explain the concept to laypeople despite the absurdity.
Insults that become defacto nicknames or rallying cries possibly border the two. (ie. Yankee)
2) General adverbs to split between intent/essence and consequence.
Ex: + killing would be 1st degree murder while = killing is 2nd degree and – killing would be closer to manslaughter or criminal negligence.
This is more intended for phrases unlike the above that do not really have separate terms defining them.
The main examples are good/evil/bad and Xisms.
So that’s + evil could describe be things like murder or sinful behaviour where the act itself is thought to be evil even if there might be circumstances where it is more acceptable. Something that is = evil might be lying where unless you’re Kant, it tends to be valued by intentions. – evil could be something that creates a consequence that is considered evil even if the act itself generally isn’t.
Of course there’s going to be differences in belief and value, but that’s partially why such language could be helpful in understanding other’s belief and meaning in certain words. (and of course will be (mis)used to “identify” their beliefs)
3) Works that invite understanding the author’s intent/story vs works that are not intended for interpretation of author’s intentions vs works that are meant to be interpretive but not necessarily for those interpretations to be representative of the author.
The first would be autobiographical stories or Aesops where the author makes their intent clear and tries to engage the audience to see them.
The second would be things like the game Civilization where there’s not meant to be a particular interpretation or intent. Not saying there isn’t any (for example expansionism) which may or may not be “fair” (does Civ endorse colonization/subjugation of natives/certain governments or nations?), but where even fair ones are not “wanted”.
Third would be abstract art or general fiction where the author wants but does not intend for any interpretation to be representative of their own.
The word you’re looking for is neologize.
Hmm… PTEOTIDKR doesn’t really roll off the tongue….
There’s already a word in Catholic moral theology for the first case: intrinsically evil acts. (Just a note: lying is considered one too.) I’m not sure what you mean by the second case: can you give a different example? As for the third, I’m not sure that’s a natural category at all. Is this a foreseen evil we’re talking about? If I give a dear friend a wonderful gift and she accidentally cuts her finger on it and bleeds out and dies, I think most would agree that’s an evil consequence, but it has nothing to do with whether my act was good or neutral or evil. If the consequence could be foreseen, I think a term would have use.
I’m not asking for particular words for every variation, but a general modifier for them.
As in, if we borrow the killing example, maybe you say that greed is an evil of the first degree, but not the third?
A different example of the 2nd would be healthy in regards to avoiding seafood (whereas organic diet would be 1st and carnivore diet would be 3rd – to some people at least)
Plenty of descriptions of evil/bad are meant to point out the consequence of an act, not in the intent. At some point forseen or predictability factor to describing whether it is evil/bad in the first place, but this is regards to after that. That is giving them a saw would probably give a pass, but giving them a motorcycle – even if it is a wonderful gift with good intentions might be viewed as evil if it did cause them to die later on.
1) link turn
2) link/internal link/impact as per above
3) Not exactly, but in the vicinity: Distancing effect, apparatus theory
From TVTropes, there’s Author Tract and Shrug of God.
Naval Gazing looks at secondary anti-destroyer weapons on battleships.
Ok, so I will preface by saying I have no expertise in anything aquatic, and that these are largely middle school musings on autonomous measures being dug up.
That being said, how practical are the following with where technology is at nowadays?
1. Buoy-based surveillance drones
Premise is that for whatever reason, satellites have been knocked out in a pre-emptive space strike, so the backup is ocean-based buoys that have to be manually deployed/repositioned from time to time but each launch a surveillance helidrone (buoy has charging unit) to give a real-time feed of the movements out of the range of sonar/radar
2. Propeller/Rudder disablers
Submersible releases barnacle-like explosive drones that seek out propellers and rudders and explode. These barnacles attach anywhere on the ship and shift to the steering/propulsion areas.
3. Submersible drone-launched anti-personnel (gas) missiles
Once ships are disabled, a second set of submersibles will surface and fire a pair of missiles that fly low to the water. The first breaches the hull (my understanding that modern carriers do not have thick armor like the battleships of the past and rely on escorts), while the following missile releases a knock-out or deadly gas.
Basically 1 finds targets, 2 stops them, 3 clears them of crew. Once done, the ships can be either boarded or destroyed.
(1), I think I already had a discussion with bean on this (see the comments on the fictional navy posts; second one, if I remember right); upshot is that that the sea, while not as Big as space, is still Big. Bringing your recon with you is generally cheaper than trying to set up a fixed perimeter.
(2) sounds like torpedoes or mines to me, which already exist.
(3) would be mitigated by watertight (and thus close-to-airtight) doors, which don’t get counted as armor but do show still up on carriers as I understand it.
1 is dubious. There are limits to how cheap you can make your sensors, and it makes a lot more sense to send a big helicopter (or a decent-sized flying drone, or anything else that’s reusable and not geographically tethered) to sweep a bunch of different sections of water than it does to seed a bunch of different areas with a drone helicopter each. Particularly because the big helicopter can do other things, and doesn’t have to be replaced or reseeded when the battery runs out.
For 2, are you planning to do this while the ship is underway? If so, then it won’t work. You’d do OK with a torpedo specifically set up to go for the screws (which many are anyway), but trying to cling to the hull and move around when the ship is at speed? That’s not going to end well. If the target is stationary, it’s not totally insane, although there are serious practical problems, like making sure you’re going after the right target and not a supertanker nearby.
For 3, this is also not going to work well. First, getting a missile into a carrier isn’t easy. Second, modern ships have extensive chemical filtration systems, so you’re not going to get the whole ship with one missile. Third, particularly if you go the knockout gas route, smoke is a major hazard when fighting fires, so the crew has ready access to masks, and the ability to cut the ventilation system off.
Re fixed sensors: ISTR Tom Clancy made frequent references to a line of sensors going roughly from Greenland to the British Isles, through Iceland. They were submerged, and I think mainly intended to detect boomers (subs) and possibly ships, although ships and planes were more under the purview of radar stations.
I have no idea whether such a system is still maintained today, ~20 years later (although I imagine so), and whether it’s still considered critically valuable.
You speak of SOSUS. It’s still there, although it’s been scaled back from its glory days. Unlike most forms of light, sound doesn’t travel in straight lines, so it’s possible for a fixed sensor to survey a large area. It was mostly intended for ASW, although surface ships could also be detected.
It was more than just the G-I-UK gap, the SOSUS network was essentially global but with increased focus on critical theatres and choke points. The system was reportedly capable of tracking even quiet US submarines, in its prime. The sensors still exist, but the budget for maintaining and monitoring them has been substantially reduced and so the capability is substantially diminished.
It seems I’m not the only one who’s been wondering about the potential of autonomous naval boats.
I suspect the range of roles not better performed by aircraft is limited to operating for extended periods far from any friendly ships.
Perhaps a cheap, unmanned midget sub designed to keep the enemy on its toes by torpedoing their ships when they least expect it would be viable.
There’s been a fair bit of work on autonomous surface vessels intended to trail enemy submarines. It’s easier to keep contact than to pick it back up once lost, and an autonomous vessel could theoretically be good at this.
We’ve had those for 150 years. They’re called mines.
In seriousness, that isn’t a horrible plan. The big issue is that you need an AI that you’ll trust to not put a torpedo into a Danish container ship. And you’ll need a way to keep it powered for the long term. Neither are simple, but if you can make it work, it might be useful.
Probably not a terrible idea, all things considered, though not really the sort of thing that would be particularly useful to the US navy and so, as far as I know, isn’t being developed.
Contra bean, I think you could make some dinky little EO/IR equipped drones pretty cheaply, that the enemy would have to get pretty close to to kill. If nothing else it serves as a bit of a warning net. the bigger trouble is that they won’t stay put.
If you can get close enough to a ship to attach these, you’re close enough to sink the ship so I don’t really see the point.
Again, why not just sink the ship?
But wouldn’t it be easier overall to make the drones slightly bigger and base them centrally? Instead of having a buoy every 20 nautical miles (probably including a couple ranks out to sea), I have a single drone base every 100 nautical miles with a half-dozen camera drones on a preprogrammed search pattern. Instead of needing 15 camera sets, you only need 6, and a failure means you send out another one, instead of leaving a gap in your coverage.
You make a good point, it’s probably a waste to have just one drone per buoy. there’s some sweet spot on on the size/cost curve, I don’t really know where it would be. but the idea of a buoy full of cheap flying eo/ir balls made mostly out of plastic strikes me as a good one.
What is a good way to search Slate Star Codex? And in this specific instance I was thinking of going the collective memory route and ask does anyone remember a post on a higher income sometimes negatively affecting purchasing power (due to for instance income dependent housing, medicine and tuition costs).
(And is this an appropriate place to ask such questions?)
I believe that one may have been the one reviewing Elizabeth Warren’s book.
But it also kind of sounds like one on cost disease
I would use google, with a search like:
site:slatestarcodex.com "purchasing power" "income"
The quote marks mean the search term has to be in the result; leave them off if you’re not sure about wording or something, obviously. Randy’s guess, the Elizabeth Warren book, is the first result from a blog post.
Question: what’s your opinion of patriotism? What does it mean to love one’s country? I have difficulties with the concept because a “country” is ultimately a kind of … political fiction? Abstraction? Not sure what the right word or phrase would be. You can’t point to any one discrete thing and say, “this is America.” In common use, the country we’re supposed to love doesn’t mean the land itself, nor the government.
You could take it to refer to all the people inside it, but I don’t know more than the tiniest fraction of those people. I spent ten months in Peru in 2011-12. There were great people I knew and liked in Peru, while I don’t know a soul in, say, rural Idaho. Yet the Idahoan gets a moral claim on me from, in essence, belonging to the same administrative unit, while the Peruvian does not, or only gets a lesser claim. That’s a head-scratcher. I can accept that we have interests in common, certainly, due to sharing a government, but patriotism isn’t typically understood to mean enlightened self-interest.
If anything, “America” refers to a culture, or ideal, or way of life. But it’s increasingly clear that there isn’t a single American culture, ideal, or way of life any more, if ever there was, and at any rate I don’t think I approve of “loving” ideas the same way one loves people. It strikes me as dangerous or unhealthy to love a thing that exists primarily in your own head–an artifact of your own imagination, with no independent existence. It’s very close to self-love, or could easily become as much.
There is definitely significant spread in American culture, but I think Americans will have an obvious bias towards comprehending all the differences in that and not knowing about even bigger differences with other cultures.
American culture isn’t a single thing, but the idea refers to a more cohesive group than people sometimes like to admit in politics.
The administrative unit thing actually is important though. You and the Idahoan have to share some subset of law. You and a Peruvian don’t. Ignoring foreign policy for the moment, it makes sense that many actions you take politically should take into account the Idahoan and not the Peruvian.
Yeah, but like I said, that’s a form of self-interest. If love of country is something you’re supposed to have as a moral good, like love of family, that’s different, no?
I need you to elaborate on how this is different from love of family because I’m not quite sure I understand.
Family much like country is something I never got to choose. I take family into account more than nonfamily partly because I’m stuck with them and partly because my family tends to be more similar to me than nonfamily. Some mixture of culture and biology has equipped me with emotions and intuitions that tend to encourage this. It’s not so different for countrymen (much more culture, much less biology though). Different in degree more than in kind. And granted, it’s a very significant difference in degree.
I could justify the same behavior to family in a not self interested sounding way, but at least for me that would be less understandable.
I know my family, I grew up with a lot of them, and even the ones I don’t know super-well are dear to the ones I do know, so it makes sense for me to love them to some extent, for the sake of those nearer ones. Once you get out into third cousins and such it starts to break down, but then everybody’s my family if you go out far enough. But if a guy doesn’t love his mother or his brothers, we generally recognize that something has gone wrong. No?
I don’t know some guy from Idaho at all. He has no connection to me except perhaps in a coincidental Kevin Bacon way. What does it matter to me that Idaho is a state, and so is Florida?
You haven’t described why there’s a moral duty to love family more than strangers. You’re noting that it’s normal. I’m saying that it’s probably normal for “self-interested” evolutionary and cultural reasons.
And for similarish self interested reasons, people in Idaho matter slightly more than people in Peru for most things you will do.
Are you asking for an emotional reason to care about countrymen over people in Peru in general?
It’s hard for me to understand, because I don’t emotionally care about family as a hard rule more than strangers. I only care about the family that hasn’t done something too egregious. And even then my caring often doesn’t make much more difference than caring for countrymen. Almost all of the time whether countrymen or family, it’s more an acknowledgement of my reciprocal obligations to people and a vague “wishing them well” than anything concrete.
Family are more important. I have obligations to them that consume more time and occur more often. But I have obligations to someone in Idaho that I don’t have to someone in Peru. And I have obligations to someone in Peru that I don’t have to a herd of wildebeest or something. And I have obligations to wildebeest that I don’t have to rocks. And so on and so forth.
No, it’s normal because I know them closely, have lived with them closely, grew up with many of them, had my mother rock me to sleep as a baby, etc. To say nothing of my wife and sons; you can abstract this to “you love them as a result of evolutionary forces favoring your genes,” oxytocin, etc, but at some point you’re just explaining things away via dry language. The sun is just a really big ball of hot gas, a bouquet of flowers is just dismembered plant vaginas, families are just an evolutionary adaptation strategy, all very true.
I think it’s fair to say that it is normal and good to love one’s family (though one’s family may not be biological depending on circumstances). Emotional bonds exist between people who live and work in close proximity. That’s what love is. But I have no relationship with Idaho man, let alone with the big ideological superstructure of nationality that binds me to him. How does one love a nonperson?
Neither complete altruism nor self-interest is best; cooperation is preferable. People in your country are those you are forced, to some degree, to cooperate with.
“America” is the set of people and institutions that maintains an army for the purpose of making sure nobody goes about killing or enslaving Americans and taking or breaking their stuff whenever it is convenient for them. Patriotism is the set of norms that discourages tragedy-of-the-commons defection from this arrangement.
There’s some other stuff, but it’s all secondary to that core functionality.
To love one’s country is really to love one’s countrymen, and the cultural values that make them lovable. Cultural values are informed by land, weather, food, dress, entertainment, monuments, and legal and moral norms.
America in particular has a spread, as quanta413 says. There are a few markers that are fairly well loved: the Grand Canyon, the Mississippi River, the Statue of Liberty, Mickey Mouse, summer movies, Christmas, Mark Twain, Dr. King, Lincoln, Washington, the Constitution, fast food, cookouts, corn, bison, July 4th, due process, “rags to riches”, civil rights, guitars, fast cars, jet fighters, baseball, and others. None of these is universal, of course; they’re just examples of things Americans can say they like or are proud of, that most other people would find understandable.
In general, across any nation, I think of the utility of patriotism as the ability of its adherents to trust people in their vicinity to adhere to norms that make it less expensive to interact. I can trade money for food with someone, and trust that they want me to like the food, while they trust me to not pay them in fake tokens, because we both feel like we have a reputation to uphold, even though we might never see each other again. Same goes for countless other transactions, from resolving disputes over a fallen tree, to arranging a million-dollar deal over a building or a bridge. I see a lot of that as stemming from national pride. “Countrymen don’t do that to fellow countrymen.”
Without that, such trust is still possible, but noticeably riskier. You’d end up with merchants with near heroic character working trashy bazaars, or shysters requiring massive inefficient oversight when they’re seen as willing to bilk their customers, or rough-and-tumble neighborhoods where everyone stays inside after dark. Less gets done.
I’m an evolved monkey, with a bunch of “distinguish my clan from outsiders and care more about the former than the latter” hardwiring that, in the absence of an actual clan, pattern matches to the nearest thing available. So, I love America because that’s where I’m from and I’m programmed to do that, and I don’t fret over it any more than I fret over being hardwired to love sweet desserts and shapely butts. But I do try to remember that the human brain gets to exercise veto power, in the sense of not loving America’s fuckups, not eating cupcakes for dinner, and not cheating on my wife.
I think it is a fiction, but one that correlates with important things that exist in reality. So perhaps “simplification” or “first approximation” would be more appropriate than fiction.
Some people love the culture, some people like the legal system, some people like the nature. The culture can be further unpacked: one can like songs and movies, or the way people treat each other. — And of course you are allowed to cherry-pick here, so for example your patriotism would include only the nice behaviors, or only the tasty cuisine.
But generally it is an idea of being a part of one “team”, and the belief that the existence of this “team” makes the world a better place, I guess.
Also, patriotism is the Schelling point for this type of “love (some of) the circumstances I was born in”. You can try to be more specific, but when everyone starts nitpicking, you will never get a sufficiently large “team”.
The idea of the “team” also comes with some implied duties towards the “team”, such as mutual defense. It makes sense for you to defend those unknown people in Idaho, if you believe that many of them would do the same thing for you. It is a way to coordinate people who don’t even know each other, which is an awesome achievement, because coordination is hard, especially in large numbers.
Patriotism kinda allows you to brag about other people’s achievements, but in return puts on you an obligation to follow their legacy. Identity shapes people, and this force can also be used for good.
Personally, I think that America is awesome, and I regret that you have cultural forces that push you towards believing/professing otherwise. If those forces win, it will hurt not only you, but also the rest of the world. And sure, there are many things that are seriously wrong and need to be fixed. But compared to America, many other countries are not even trying.
Of course, there are good and bad people everywhere. The difference is with institutions. In many places the good individuals are isolated and powerless. In some places they are allowed to flourish. Many places do not have social trust: even the good people suspect everyone of trying to hurt them, except for personal friends, because that is a reasonable assumption in those places. In some places it is normal for people to meet and do awesome things together. America is one of those better places.
Possibly my feeling is tied into the general national malaise, and the feeling that America now consists of scattered and loosely allied tribes of extremists fighting for the allegiance of a bewildered crowd of moderate or indecisive people. It might make more sense to me in a smaller and more cohesive country/community where shared values can be safely assumed.
So why not just move a level down and feel state pride or city pride instead?
His city or state is probably increasingly a microcosm of the polarized, diverse, atomized,multi-tribal country.
During WWII, for hundreds of millions of Allied citizens, the definition of patriotism was (literally) Why We Fight … a series of seven films, that were directed by (then-major) Frank Capra, under personal commission from General of the Army George C. Marshall.
And he did, too.
Followup: Marshall received both the Distinguished Service Medal and the Nobel Peace Prize; Capra won six Oscars (out of fifteen nominations) … and both Marshall and Capra were subsequently calumniated as covert communist traitors by the likes of Ayn Rand and Joseph McCarthy … two of the many far-right ideologues who (both then and now) have vehemently rejected the immigrant-embracing Capra/Marshall “melting pot” of diversely humanistic patriotism.
You’re John Sidles, aren’t you? I wasn’t sure until “calumniated”, but the parentheticals should have been a clue.
Good catch. This was unusually lucid for John so it slipped under my radar.
I think that repeated banning has genuinely improved his writing style a la XKCD.
I would say you have confirmation down-thread, albeit uncharacteristically brief.
I am very patriotic, and consider it to be a moral good. The main reason being patriotic is moral is that it encourages me citizens to do things that have a positive externality to my countrymen. Most obvious example, if my country is invaded, I would sign up for the military immediately. If I was just behaving in my self interest or my family interest, detecting might be a more effective strategy, but because I am patriotic, I never would. Since enough of my country also values patriotism as a moral good, I am confident none of my neighbors would consider invading my country. This makes everyone in the country better of than if we all defected.
This sounds odd, but I don’t know another way to phrase it: do plants have immune systems? I do some minor indoor gardening and I’ve noticed that undernourished plants tend to get parasitic mold on them. This never, or at least very rarely, happens to healthy plants. So they must have some means of “fighting” intrusions by foreign organisms. What is it? Am I totally off base here?
I’m looking for another news source.
Typically I watch a little PBS Newshour, sometimes Washington Week, a bit of local news on broadcast television (I don’t have cable, satellite or streaming),
I skim the Washington Post opinion section, I read a bit of The Atlantic Monthly, and I pick up The San Francisco Chronicle and The New York Times when something looks interesting, with particular attention to the columnists Douthat and Krugman.
I used to regularly read bits of The Wall Street Journal, but I’m finding doing that harder than it used to be, so I want a suggestion on something to fill that gap.
I think I’m pretty wall covered for mainstream centrist opinion, and when I want a more leftist view I’ll pick up The Nation, and when I want a populist-right view I’ll pick up The American Conservative, but what I lack without the WSJ is current center-right views.
Obviously I have a bias for “legacy media”.
Suggestions?
I generally like Bloomberg for business news and ArsTechnica/Wired for Tech news.
Day to day headline “news” is a waste of time, imo
National Review is center-right, but I’m pretty sure it has more “here’s what you should be outraged about today” content than the WSJ. I still read it off and on.
I’m rather persnickety about what I can trust, so I stick with CSPAN.
As DragonMilk says, most daily headlines are skippable. I find they’re vastly skewed toward eyeball grabs, so the more sensationalist, the better. But I’ve learned they’re also consequently much less believable, or the article has a much more watered down thing that actually happened that the headline exaggerated, so if I read daily news at all, I check the headlines and just assume there’s something much more boring that explains each one.
Once I have a confident feeling that a given source is biased, I keep it around in case I want to check for their side of some hot story, on the premise that if there’s a legitimate angle, they’ll find it.
Overall, most of my news is online. For center-right, I suppose I’d go with National Review, or The American Interest (Walter Russell Mead seems to gather good writers, and writes well himself).
A simple system that works (for me) wonderfully well is to visit far-right aggregators like PJ Media, RedState and (my favorite) The Resurgent. Whenever these sites calumniate a thinker, writer, artist, scientist, or political leader (etc.), the simple rule to follow is: study the original works of these persons.
This practice has yielded, for example, vast improvements in my appreciation of Catholic theology (thanks to calumny of Pope John XXIII and Pope Francis) and of global warming (thanks to calumny of James Hansen).
Excuse me now, please … today’s PJ Media is suggesting-by-calumny that we all should be reading the works of Sumaya Jirde Ali! 🙂
For the love of God, I was joking!
There’s that word again.
The Week magazine’s print edition is good, though its website is about the same horrid quality as most online news outlets. That’s because the articles in the print edition are an aggregator. The format is “[gives the basic facts], [here’s what news outlets said], [here’s what editorials said]”, often deliberately juxtaposing both left and right-leaning sources for each section. Good for getting the basic facts, and a springboard.
What I like especially is that they make a point of covering bits that might go under the radar because of The Hot Issue of the Day, out of the rigid format within the magazine. There’s a “boring but important section,” international news, and such. And because it’s an aggregate at the end of the week, there’s a little more time for takes to cool.
But, seriously, the website is a waste of time, it’s basically nothing but inflammatory editorials and clickbait.
I like reading Matthew Walther on the online edition (which is not to say I agree with him much). But he’s certainly got the inflammatory editorials style down pat.
We actually had a subscription to the print edition of The Week for about two years when I was a little kid. I don’t know why, since we didn’t subscribe to anything else. I’d steal it to look at the pretty, expensive houses that were on sale. Then I’d read the editorials and thinkpieces—I remember one about a woman talking about sexual harassment in the military, like a time some soldiers raised about $90 between them asking to see her breasts. When my seven year old mind had had its fill of those, I read the actual news. I really liked the “World at a glance” section, which was just about the only international news I encountered at that age.
I recently saw the trailer for the movie “Lizzie” which appears to depict Lizzie Borden as a lesbian who is acting in some noble (or sympathetic) way. Can’t say I know a ton about the actual murders, but if Wikipedia’s description is accurate it seems like a pretty gross departure from any serious interpretation of events. It also sounds pretty social justice oriented. Are there obvious examples of men accused of similar crimes being portrayed favorably (I’m sure there are, I’m asking what they are and what era they are from).
I recently read an article about a (cancelled) video game project where you played as Jack the Ripper, re-creating his murders with a huge amount of violence and gore.
And then the twist was that all of his victims were vampires and thus his actions were highly necessary.
John Brown?
(Obvious confounding factors apply.)
Che Guevara?
Once you include government officials, we can include a whole lot of people still portrayed favorably in certain circles, down to even Mao and Stalin and Hitler.
(And yes, Brown did claim to be Commander-in-Chief of an underground government organized by himself and some collaborators. Given how his raid failed, the government never met again, and AFAIK Brown never even mentioned it in court, I don’t treat that as more than a game.)
Various celebrated pirates, highwaymen, gangsters, etc. For some reason the first one who popped into my head was Billy the Kid – isn’t he generally portrayed as either a hero or a tragic figure?
Nathan Bedford Forrest, probably best known for founding the KKK, is portrayed favorably in Turtledove’s alt-history Guns of the South. (He’s still racist, but certain events offend his code of honor to the point where he fights some arguably even worse white nationalists.)
But almost as well known for disbanding the KKK (it didn’t stick, alas) when it turned out to be a hotbed of racial bigotry and violence.
Forrest’s actual history leaves room for multiple interesting interpretations of his character, depending on whether one reads his various transformations as real growth, mere adaption, or cynical camouflage.
The paradigmatic SF example is Norman Spinrad’s The Iron Dream (1972). Even today, forty-six years later, The Iron Dream remains in print and receives overwhelmingly favorable freviews.
Manga/Jdrama/anime Nobunaga Concerto makes the warlord a lovable shounen hero inspiring the people around him to be better people, which means that they have to go to some hilarious lengths to make his historical massacres justified for the character. (Basically, that his ruthless doppelganger did it in his name.)
There’s also the casting of Spartacus and his men as progressive heroes in various adaptations.
One of my favorite picture books growing up was The White Stag by Kate Seredy, which makes a King Arthur-esque mythology out of Attila the Hun’s lineage and life.
RPG thread:
For a year you’re going to live in some kind of psychology-experiment facility. You and several other people. You’ll get enough to eat, there’s a gym, you have medical care, they keep you from stabbing each other, etc. Only paper-and-ink entertainment is allowed. You’ve requested, and been allowed, to run pen and paper RPGs. You’re only allowed to have five books (we’ll count books like the PHB/DMG/MM where they’re a set as one book) plus dice, pencils, paper, etc. What books do you take?
My picks:
1. Delta Green, the new version, both the player’s book and the GM’s book. It’s the best horror game I’ve ever played, and contains actual mechanics to model your PC’s personal relationships. Call of Cthulhu (of which this is an adaptation; the original DG was CoC sourcebooks) had the problem that while there were mantras that the horror came from your character destroying their life to fight the unknown darkness, in practice you get a lot of PCs who are the sort of wanderers without personal ties one ordinarily finds in RPGs. DG has mechanics to show how your character’s marital relationship collapses as she drinks herself to death trying to blot out the unknown horrors she defends her family from, but can’t ever tell them about.
2. Masks of Nyarlathotep. Most published adventures and campaigns are not that great. This one is. It’s the only published campaign with a predetermined story I’ve read that neither explicitly nor implicitly requires railroading from the GM. I’d run it using the DG rules, which would require minimal fiddling. Honestly, just this alone could last you a year, potentially. If you haven’t played this one, you should. If you haven’t run this one, you should. It’s just great.
3. A good “old school” D&D retroclone. Probably Adventurer Conqueror King System, which is more or less a (heavy) modification of the early-80s B/X rules. It’s quick to run, but has enough character-fiddling options to please people who find playing an old-school fighter boring. It also really grounds the rules in the idea that as PCs get more powerful, they’re going to spend less time adventuring and more time being barons or running thieves’ guilds or whatever. I’d use it to run a sandbox fantasy game of some variety. Put together a kingdom, come up with some threats that mess it up so there’s an opportunity for PCs to rise in the world by fighting said threats, and then face the reality that the PCs are probably just going to be murderhobos of some variety. But a man can dream.
4. Paranoia XP. This is the version I ran. I don’t know how earlier or later versions are. Locked in a psych experiment for a year, everyone’s going to hate each other, and this game is built around screwing over the other players. The setting of being trapped in an insane underground society might hit a little close to home, though. This game is a lot of fun, and teaches you a lot about how to run a game.
5. Twilight 2000, 1st edition, the reprint version that includes the first 4 adventures. If anybody has the taste for another sandbox, this one lets you do a sandbox in post-apocalyptic Poland instead of some fantasy realm. Technically alternate history, since we didn’t actually have WWIII in 1995. There’s a second edition, but it just upped the crunch factor in various ways, and the first edition is crunchy enough already (I’m kind of scared of the vehicle combat rules). The four adventures are all useable as sourcebooks rather than set adventures.
I figure that gaming 2 or 3 times a week (hey, you’re locked in, what else are you going to do) I could satisfactorily run MoN plus a couple sandbox campaigns with some Paranoia on the side, and maybe even use DG for its intended purpose.
(Or, for those of you who are no fun: what do you really, really like?)
I think in the situation you described, Paranoia is required.
That said, I’ve always wanted to try Traveller. I don’t know which edition is best.
That’s a pretty solid list. Not sure I could improve on it much in practice. I haven’t played Twilight 2000 or Masks of Nyarlathotep, though, so I’m going to replace them.
One of my picks goes to a Savage Worlds system — not so much because the gameplay’s that great as because it’s very quick and easy to build with, and in a situation like this I’m going to have players howling for my head if I take too long in prep. Deadlands would probably be my first choice, just because it’s so different from anything else you’ll be bringing, but you could make a case for 50 Fathoms or Space 1889 depending on taste.
I think my other choice would be the GURPS core books, which I’ve shit-talked before but which it’s hard to beat for sheer flexibility. If I start getting stir-crazy later in the year, I’ll break them out and try to homebrew something that no one’s seen before.
I didn’t know there was a Space: 1889 remake. I’d only seen the GDW version, which being a GDW game, had a lot of really detailed information about military unit organization.
I’ve gotta admit here that I’ve never played the Savage Worlds version, I only know it exists.
Nice prompt.
My list would be:
1. D&D 5e, because it’s the cleanest of the modern D&D editions. It isn’t perfect but it’s fun to play and DM, with a lot of neat innovations. I find myself wishing that OSR games used advantage (although that’s an easy fix). Plus if all I can bring is the PHB, DMG and MM then this edition is perfect; they’ve released less content in five years than third edition would release in five months, so I’m not missing anything.
2. Adventurer Conqueror King, for pretty much the same reasons that you gave. I bought and really like the game although I’ll say as a DM that it goes way too far when it comes to economic simulation. It’s nice to know how large the population of a barony would realistically be but I’d rather die than roll for the price of wool in every hamlet the PCs pass through. It definitely has some warts.
3. Rules Cyclopedia, the last of the Basic D&D line. This one isn’t for playing so much as a reference book. It’s jam-packed with so many great ideas and concepts that I find myself always coming back to it.
4. Dungeon World, because it’s a perfect beer & pretzels game. I would never run a full campaign but as a one-shot there’s nothing that’s faster and more fun. Plus it would help train other players to DM if I wanted to sit on the other side of the screen for a while.
5. The One Ring RPG, because it really seems to capture the heart and soul of Tolkien in a way that other fantasy RPGs really don’t. If you try to play a game set in Middle Earth using D&D rules you can sort of do it but both the players and the DM have to fight the natural rythmn of the game. Not bringing the sourcebooks would be tough though because the game was basically released unfinished; as an example, they only released rules to play Rangers or Noldor elves within the last year or two.
Honorable mention to the Prince Valiant RPG. It’s scarily prescient, anticipating innovations in gaming decades early, not to mention fun and easy to play. I’m still bewildered that the same guy that made this went on to produce the abomination that is King Arthur’s Pendragon. He proved definitively that he could make a kick-ass, dirt-simple RPG about Arthurian romance with Prince Valiant and then spent five editions of KAP trying to disprove it.
If we’re assuming zero prior knowledge (or at least zero preference) for RPGs among my fellow inmate-players, I’m probably going to go with 4th edition GURPS, and if you count the core rulebooks (x2) as a single book, I think I can get both a good fantasy and a good modern or SF campaign out of the remaining four allowed books – one book each for the genre rules and the specific setting. But I haven’t kept up to date about what GURPS has been publishing lately, so I’m not going to commit to the specifics on that. Leaning towards their standard Fantasy setting with the low-magic option, and maybe GURPS Traveller. But might swap the latter out for Cliffhangers, Swashbucklers, Espionage, etc.
This will be substantially house-ruled GURPS, but I’ve been around the system from the start and I know what changes I want to make.
If, as in real life, I have to factor in other players’ preferences and familiarities, I’m probably going to go with either Pathfinder or Call of Cthulhu.
Seriously?? No comments.
We have a Supreme Court nominee being accused of attempted rape, and the accusation was meant to be completely anonymous.
The accuser called her congresswoman and then hired a lawyer, deleted her social media accounts, called the Washington Post tip line, and asked her therapist for a copy of her notes.
Upon being identified, the accuser cannot remember the year (not date, YEAR), location, who was present, how she got to the location, how she got home, how she knew the people present at the location, how she knew the accused parties, who she talked to at the party, oh spoiler alert she also can’t remember anyone who was at the party or anyone she told about the party.
There’s clearly a Journalist Aspect here, props to Ezra: every publication that leans left has adopted the same phrasing. “The accusations are credible” or “The victim is credible” or “the survivor is credible” but bottom line Kavanaugh is “under credible accusations of attempted rape.”
No explanation of why it’s credible. No logic or rationality at all.
It was discussed extensively (and, I would say, not informatively or constructively) here, and I for one hope we don’t revisit it.
There was some discussion on the 110-25 thread.
I haven’t read her letter personally, but from reports it seems to be trying to valiantly push the overton window on the minimum accepted evidence needed to smear someone.
Caitlin Flanagan’s take is interesting, simply because it’s such a sharp contrast with almost everything else she’s written.
Just because we can discuss a thing, doesn’t mean that we should discuss a thing.
The way it’s looking now, he and Justice Thomas are going to have a lot to talk about.