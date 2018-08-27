Elegy For John McCain

Say a prayer for John McCain

Who passes from his earthly pain

His eyes are shut upon his brow

He warmongers to angels now

Beyond the sky, where sorrows cease

He rails against the Prince of Peace.

The Holy Spirit, full of love

McCain denounces as “a dove”

All of the weak and the cowardly policies

Heaven pursues that let sin subsist still

Six thousand years of detente with the darkness

In hippie cliches about “choice” and “free will”

All the fifth-columnists, communists, peaceniks

Since ur-commie Lucifer fell from the dawn

John McCain pounds them, he trounces, denounces them

Hounds them and counsels them: cease and begone

All of the saints and the hosts of the angels

Run to their weapons of lightning and flame

Their swords made of sunbeams and sighs of the martyrs,

Their gossamer banners of God’s awesome Name,

Their heavenly helmets and holy habergeons,

Whose breastplates are bright with the light of the dawn;

The Archangel Michael in malachite armor

Blows blasts on his trumpet and beckons them on

Reader, should your weather be

Meteors falling lazily

Or if your neighborhood should seem

A John of Patmos fever dream

Then say a prayer for John McCain

Now passed beyond all earthly pain

Not death, with all the peace it brings

Could end his love of bombing things