Cancer Progress: Much More Than You Wanted To Know

Official statistics say we are winning the War on Cancer. Cancer incidence rates, mortality rates, and five-year-survival rates have generally been moving in the right direction over the past few decades.
More skeptical people offer an alternate narrative. Cancer incidence and mortality rates are increasing for some cancers. They are decreasing for others, but the credit goes to social factors like smoking cessation and not to medical advances. Survival rates are increasing only because cancers are getting detected earlier. Suppose a certain cancer is untreatable and will kill you in ten years. If it’s always discovered after seven years, five-year-survival-rate will be 0%. If it’s always discovered after two years, five-year-survival-rate will be 100%. Better screening can shift the percent of cases discovered after seven years vs. two years, and so shift the five-year-survival rate, but the same number of people will be dying of cancer as ever.
This post tries to figure out which narrative is more accurate.
First, incidence of cancer:
This chart doesn’t look good (in both senses of a chart not looking good – seriously, put some pride into your work). Although there’s a positive trend since 2001, it’s overwhelmed by a general worsening since 1975. But this isn’t the right way to look at things: average age has increased since 1975. Since older people are at higher risk of cancer, an older population will look like higher cancer rates. Also, something has to kill you, so if other issues like violent crime or heart disease get better, it will look like a higher cancer rate.
Here’s a better graph:
This is adjusted for age. I’ve switched from incidence rates to death rates, which is bad, but I can’t find good age-adjusted incidence data. Also, notice that this graph truncates its y-axis differently than the other. Still, it shows a similar pattern of adjusted death rates getting worse until 1990 and better thereafter. Why?
Smoking! That graph is just this one plus a 20-to-30-year delay:
Through the first half of the twentieth century, improved tobacco-making technology, increased wealth, and better advertising caused order-of-magnitude increases in smoking. It takes on average a few decades for smoking to cause lung cancer, so there’s a peak in cancer (overwhelmingly driven by lung cancer) with a few-decade delay from the smoking graph. As smoking started to decline, so did lung cancer.
What about the other striking increase on the incidence graph, that of prostate cancer? In the late 1980s, guideline-making bodies suggested that doctors test harder for prostate cancers; doctors followed the recommendation, detected every little tiny irrelevant prostate tumor, and treated patients aggressively for cancers that never would have affected them before they died of something else. In the late 1990s, guideline-making bodies admitted this had been a bad idea, made the opposite recommendation, and people stopped diagnosing prostate cancer as often. If you look at incidence rates, that spike is much bigger. I’m not sure why this shows up on death rates, but perhaps the treatment itself contributed to mortality, or perhaps coroners were biased to attribute a death to prostate cancer if they knew the cancer was present.
Meanwhile, stomach cancer has declined dramatically; different sources attribute this to improved treatment for the cancer-causing stomach bacterium h. pylori, improved food processing methods, and increased vitamin C. Colon cancer is decreasing because colonoscopies remove more pre-cancerous polyps. Liver cancer increased because of a hepatitis C epidemic. A few other cancers are increasing or declining for similarly diverse reasons.
But overall cancer incidence and death rates increased up to 1990 and have declined thereafter. Pretty much everyone attributes the bulk of the decreasing death rate to improved prevention. If improved cancer treatment is contributing, it’s swamped by the social factors and we can’t see it in these data.
The most common method for measuring the effect of improved cancer treatment is the five-year survival rate – what percent of people survive five years after being diagnosed with cancer? Here are the relevant data (source):
This is the best graph I can find, but it unfortunately leaves out breast cancer, colon cancer, and several other major cancers where we’ve made important advances. It’s from 2008, but the trends shown have continued since then. Note that change in the “All Cancers” category also reflects changing distribution of sites.
That looks like progress. But this is where the early diagnosis concerns come in. They’re best expressed by Welch, Schwartz, and Woloshin, who find that among different types of cancer, secular decreases in five-year-survival-rate are not correlated at all with improvement in the cancer death rate, but they are very correlated with change in the incidence rate. In other words, why are people living longer after being diagnosed with cancer? It can’t be because we’re treating the cancer successfully – if it were, they would be linked to decreases in the number of people dying of cancer. But it must be because we’re detecting more cases of small cancers too minor or slow-growing to kill people quickly (“lead-time bias” and “length bias”), which shows up as increases in the cancer detection rate.
This study does not prove that cancer treatment is not improving. It just shows that five-year-survival-rates do not in and of themselves provide evidence for improving cancer treatment. Any signal from improving cancer treatment is drowned out by the signal from improved detection.
How do we get around this? One possibility is to investigate change in stage-specific survival rates. That is, doctors classify cancers by stage, all the way from very early poorly-developed cancers with good prognosis to very advanced cancers with bad prognosis. A lead-time bias or length bias would show up as cancers being detected at an earlier stage. So if we found that more people were surviving even within each bin of “stage at which the cancer was detected”, this would be strong evidence that cancer treatment really is getting better.
Several groups have looked into this. The best data comes from the government’s national cancer statistics clearinghouse at SEER (source):
Even within each stage, five-year-survival-rate has increased significantly from 1975 to 2012.
Closer investigations of specific cancers are similar. Stage-adjusted cervical cancer risk and colon cancer risk both show most of the modern gains in survival rate persisting.
But maybe stages are too big a bin to serve as a useful proxy. Imagine a study that wanted to prove that having more cars made you happier. They do a survey and find that people with more cars are happier, but someone objects that maybe wealthy people have more cars and wealth makes you happier. Imagine that their response is to separate people into two bins: “poor people” who make below $50K and “rich people” who make more. They find that even within each bin, cars still make you happier. But this is just a problem of too few bins: a person making $10K is still very different from a person making $40K (and likely to have fewer cars). The attempt to remove confounding with bins fails. These cancer studies generally use only a few broad stages; might this be allowing effects from early diagnosis to creep back in?
Elkin, Hudis, Begg & Schrag look into this. They find that within each stage, tumors have gotten smaller since 1975, suggesting that the staging system isn’t capturing everything we care about regarding cancer. But they find that even when adjusted for size, some of the stage-specific modern gains in cancer survival still remain. In particular, decreasing size explains 61% of improved survival in localized-stage breast cancer, and 28% of improved survival in regional-stage breast cancer. Another study on breast cancer does a similar adjustment with other ways of classifying cancer and concludes that “improvements were shown irrespective of tumor size, lymph node status, and ER status” and “the impact of screening was by nature of limited magnitude. The modified treatment strategies implemented by the use of nationwide guidelines seemed to have a major impact on the substantial survival improvements.” Another group does a simulation and finds that it’s implausible that screening-related biases are the entire source of improved survival:
The results from our study suggest that lead-time bias introduced by mammography screening does not explain the survival improvement observed during the recent decades in the Nordic countries. The absolute as well as relative bias was generally small, and much smaller than the observed increase in relative survival between 1964-2003. However, in some settings the absolute bias reached 4.0-5.7 percentage points, on a survival around 68-77%, a difference that many would see as an interesting improvement in survival.
A lot of this work has been done in breast cancer, probably because it’s had a strong push for screening recently. We would expect screening to be even less important in other cancers, but there hasn’t been as much work on it. One exception is Tong et al, who find that changes in tumor stage and size explain only 20% of improved survival rates in colon cancer, but advancements in therapy explain about 71%. Separately, an authoritative-sounding collection of colon cancer experts express their opinion that “it is possible that within-stage migration had some effect on our findings, but it is implausible as the major source of the trends we observe.”
The only contrary data point I can find is this study of laryngeal cancer, which finds worsening stage-specific survival rates for high-stage laryngeal cancer since 1977. However, the study authors note this was the only one of 24 cancer types examined to show decreasing survival rates. They speculate that maybe some kind of change in smoking behavior over this period has changed the nature of laryngeal carcinomas to favor a more aggressive type. They don’t really have any evidence for this, but given that this is the only one of 24 cancer types to show a decrease in survival rate, it’s probably something at least that unique, and doesn’t indicate a general failure in cancer treatment.
There could still be unobserved confounders. Stage alone wasn’t enough, but merely adding size to stage might still not be enough. Even the papers that look at a few more esoteric things like receptor status might not be enough. All we can say with certainty is that right now, adjusting for everything we know about and are able to monitor, cancer survival rates still seem to have increased. Tomorrow we might discover new confounders that take that away from us, but right now there is no particular reason to expect that we should.
So: age-adjusted cancer incidence rates and death rates have been going down since 1990, primarily due to better social policies like discouraging smoking. Five-year-survival rates have been gradually improving since at least 1970, on average by maybe about 10% though this depends on severity. Although some of this is confounded by improved screening, this is unlikely to explain more than about 20-50% of the effect. The remainder is probably a real improvement in treatment. Whether or not this level of gradual improvement is enough to represent “winning” the War on Cancer, it at least demonstrates a non-zero amount of progress.
I don’t want to frame this in terms of “here we DEMOLISH the pseudoscientific narrative that cancer progress is weak”. Many of the people I know who critique this research are from an older generation. They remember Nixon assuring them at the very beginning of the War on Cancer that we would have a cure within five years. If they’re really old, maybe they remember victories of that scale over polio and smallpox. If those were their hopes, it’s right for them to feel disappointed. But I come from a generation that doesn’t expect much, and I think the evidence suggests my low expectations have more or less been met.
This sort of thing makes me suspect that belief in the Singularity is an emotional response to mundane technological progress slowing down. We can’t invent medical nanomachines that hunt and kill cancer cells? Well, the Singularity AI could!
Nice Bulverism, but early 2000s singularitarianism was closely intertwined with the belief that technological progress was increasing superexponentially so a singularity would have to happen soon. Ray Kurzweil and his graphs were the worst offenders, but this was something like half the movement and I think still is pretty influential even though I rarely meet those people anymore.
Yeah, I know about Ray Kurzweil and his graphs back to the Paleolithic.
The timeline of this stuff was a bit of a blur to me. It’s funny that “technological progress is increasing superexponentially” was a belief that spread around the same time as the Supersonic Transport was retired with no replacement, which was two years after the widespread disenchantment with science fiction and futurism that I DO remember from 2001. Adults were talking about how it was improbable that there would be manned interplanetary travel before they died, when it was “supposed” to happen by then. Avery Brooks from Star Trek did a TV commercial for I forget what that captured the “Where’s my flying car?” zeitgeist in those exactly words.
Fantasy became the mass media escapism of choice at SF’s expense.
And the Kurzweil era of singularitarianism was happening at this exact time!
If we’re playing Bulverism like that, I’ll be more specific: it’s an emotional response to mundane technological progress slowing down everywhere except with computers. Thus, people appeal to future even-more-advanced computers to fix all the shortcomings elsewhere.
The “cancer will be cured in five years” thing is why I, being older and remembering all these kinds of promises that in
five tenokay twenty for sure! years time we’d have all these advances and be living on the Moon with our flying cars, am so laid back about things like Argh AI Threat and Argh Climate Change and Argh Latest Flap.
It may happen, but it’ll happen much more gradually and in a different way than expected. Re: the point about disenchantment, I think it’s because we’re living now in the Far-Flung World of the 21st Century and while we do have incredible advances in things we never imagined, it’s because it hasn’t turned out as we imagined and expected (Mars colonies, tourism on the Moon, aliens and robots) that we are so disillusioned. And that ties in with the other thing: maybe Fairy Godmother AI will come, but not in the way or the form we expect it, and there won’t be medical nanobots and the like because that’s probably not doable.
Nuclear fusion, really good solar cells, really good batteries, cancer cures, aging cures, obesity cures, artificial intelligence, etc… there’s a lot of things we’ve been expecting for years and just haven’t happened. File it under “Where’s my flying car?”
There’s been progress in some of these (solar and batteries, for instance), but there was just so far to go that it seems disappointing. In some things we’ve retrogressed — not only are there no flying cars, but transportation has gotten slower both in the air and on the ground.
It’s good that cancer (once the smoking signal is removed) seems to be in the category of “things making disappointingly slow progress” rather than “retrogressing”, but it’s still disappointing.
Laryngeal cancer getting nastier and harder to treat–hmm, it seems to me like HPV has taken over tobacco as the main driver of oropharyngeal malignancies, and maybe it messes with cellular DNA more severely than tobacco does. HPV is very likely the source of increasing colorectal cancers in young adults as well.
Maybe they need to start having sex that conforms more to natural law to escape cancer.
There are six comments on this post about cancer, and two of them are you trying to pick fights about culture war topics. Consider yourself warned.
Actually HPV-associated head and neck cancer has better survival rates than smoking-associated head and neck cancer. This is an extremely well-replicated finding, eg https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamaotolaryngology/article-abstract/2662647
I think that the reason for a signal of decreased survival in laryngeal cancer (a type of head and neck cancer), is most likely due to the same trends that led to increased overall cancer rates up to 1990: increased rates of smoking. Alcohol may play a role too. If this is true then it should improve shortly (or may have already been improving over the past decade or so).
None of this is to deny the major role that HPV plays in the development of deadly head and neck cancers, or the critical need to vaccinate young people of both sexes and to develop better screening/treatment strategies for HPV-associated head and neck cancer.
How would one go about determining the probability of more or less curing cancer by 2050?
My mother and maternal uncle were prolymphocytic T-cell leukemia patients, so the issue of advancing cancer treatment hits close to home.
.. A general cure for cancer impllies a major breakthrough somewhere, and frankly, I would find it much more likely that we stumble on a general preventative for cancer than a cure (A drug or other intervention that make cancers less likely to start) But this is not the kind of thing you can put good numbers on. A specific type of cancer, sure, the people doing research on it probably have a sense of the odds. Cancer in general? Not so much.
Even a vaccine or drug that makes a specific type of cancer orders of magnitude less likely to form would be a huge deal, if researchers working on several different cancers each come up with one.
That’s the HPV vaccine, no?
That would be an example. One would hope for a high probability of more being invented.
First, rigorously define “more or less curing cancer by 2050”.
Then, make a estimate of the base rate of similarly difficult things by finding everything that is similarly difficult that has been intended, ans looking at what fraction of those things happened.
Then adjust for evidence, which in this case looks the same as adjusting your reference class: What fraction of things as difficult as more or less curing cancer that also got this much media attention/inflation-adjusted funding/other support happened?
Basically, the same way you would go about estimating the probability of any other event. The fact that it’s life or death to you is utterly irrelevant to the math.
I find your discussion of these biases very cogent and up to date. And these analyses are probably the best way of estimating how good we are at rolling out and scaling improved methods. But what about RCTs? I mean I expect this literature to have its own set of problems with nonreplications, publication bias, etc. But at least you don’t get the lead-time bias. And I guess dead people are dead people, so maybe less room for mischief than in psychiatry.
There have been RCTs of each individual cancer therapy that shows it works as well as or better than the older cancer therapy, but this is less of a knock-down proof than you’d think. After all, most things in health care are confirmed to work by RCT, but it’s surprisingly hard to find a positive effect for health care in general (see eg Robin Hanson’s writings on RAND). So it’s good to have confirmation.
It would also be hard to calculate society-wide magnitude of progress from RCTs.
Interesting backward looking data. Any take on recent new developments (immunotherapy etc.)? Seems that at least for certain blood cancer types scientists are really starting to crack the code and pump out miracle drugs, and solid tumor cancers are expected (hoped?) to be next in line. Impact wouldn’t show in stats yet, but the direction of travel seems encouraging.
(filter seems to have eaten my comment, so posting again without links)
There’s been an avalanche of work (and money, the crystallized form of work) pouring into immuno-oncology based on the broad responses seen with PD1/PD-L1-targeted therapies, but the most recent news in IO is the back-to-back failures of both Merck and BMS’ IDO inhibitor trials. This was supposed to be the next big thing in checkpoint inhibitor therapy, but at the moment it looks like an utter bust. Plenty of other irons in the fire, but the picture isn’t near so rosy as it was even a few months back.
Oncology has historically moved in waves like this, with some thrilling new paradigm shimmering over the horizon, promising an ammo belt full of silver bullets – cytotoxic chemo! TKIs! anti-angiogenesis! – which instead offers some modest progress on a subset of cancers before making way for the next big thing. IO is an exciting field to be in, no lie, but the immune system is qualitatively more complex than cancer itself and successfully harnessing it to zap a tumor without triggering some catastrophic inflammatory response might be the work of a generation.
More immediately, I’d expect liver cancer numbers to start collapsing now that hep C’s been basically cured (sofosbuvir).
Polio and smallpox vaccines are much cheaper than cancer treatments. They are also more likely to affect kids, and kids are a much more sympathetic recipient of free state treatments than the general cancer patient (who probably contributed to their disease, or can be accused of that). So even if we had cancer treatments as effective as the polio vaccines, but at the current prices of cancer treatments, we would not eradicate cancer, at least not worldwide.
Most of the low-hanging fruit is gone. Every disease we eradicate will be much more costly than the previous one.
>Every disease we eradicate will be much more costly than the previous one.
The last enemy that shall be defeated is death.
Stupid question, why can’t we just look at the change in average age of death of people who have a particular cancer?
If for, say, lung cancer, we’re detecting it earlier but not treating it better, five-year survival will increase but average age at death from lung cancer will not. If treatment improves, the average age people are at the time they die of lung cancer would increase.
I’m not sure that works. Lung cancer only kills you if nothing else does so first. If lung cancer treatment remains the same, then the average age of lung cancer deaths should go up as other causes of mortality go down, allowing more people to live long enough to die of lung cancer. Not to mention that this is heavily confounded by changes in smoking patterns. If younger people are less likely to smoke, then the incidence of lung cancer among the young will go down, driving up average age.
Ah, that makes sense.
Thanks.
This probably won’t be a large effect with lung cancer specifically, since it tends to kill people quickly (though your point about age-related smoking still matters). It likely is a big confounding effect with prostate cancer since that affects mostly older people and takes a long time to do so.
> Official statistics say we are winning the War on Cancer. […] More skeptical people offer an alternate narrative.
When I read those first two paragraphs, I thought you were publishing one of the articles resulting from your adversarial collaboration contest. But nope.
I recall seeing something once (man oh man does that sound reliable!) where the largest factor in the increase in smoking rates were the world wars and the US government giving free smokes (plus conditions ripe for wanting to smoke) to entire generations of US males. Of course this doesn’t explain increase in female smoking that happened and I am predisposed to believe it and I have no reference.
Anyone know of suck a study, or am I making it up?
The graph in the post marks US entry in to both wars. American cigarette consumption took off like a rocket at the beginning of both wars, which is really weird, since the country entered late. Consumption doubled during WWI, but leveled off on actual entry. Consumption kept increasing during WWII even after American entry, but not any faster than before.
Consumption doubled during both wars, but it also doubled during the roaring 20s. That could be the returning soldiers spreading it to the rest of the population. Consumption is steady after WWII. That surprises me. I’d expect demobilization to have a large effect of either sign.
Don’t know of the study, but I was interested to learn that cigarettes were a part of military rations until 1975.
Might alcohol consumption also be a significant factor in the rapid decrease of stomach cancer?
I doubt it, since there hasn’t been much decrease in alcohol consumption. The first thing to check is to control for sex, since female consumption is way up since Prohibition.
One of the major things I observed at MetaMed was that the cancer death rates from rare cancers have improved much more than those from common cancers. Also, the outcomes from common cancers seem to have improved a great deal at the best clinics. One natural interpretation is that progress in beat in class cancer treatment has been rapid but for social reasons, only a few people get to be the top recognized experts in a given cancer and social pressure has prevented people who aren’t the top experts in a cancer from adopting innovations. Since only a few doctors can be the top experts in a given cancer, almost no patients benefit from the improvements in treatment of common cancers.
What’s up with the c1940 use of the phrase “war on cancer”?
Quick note about me: I work in life sciences, and have worked in precision cancer medicine in the past.
One thing to keep in mind is that cancer is a family of diseases. Progress in one area may or may not translate into others. Scott has made this clear; when I first read the headline my reaction was “we’ve significantly reduced mortality rates in colon cancer (and maybe a few others) but not in the big ones I hope Scott points this out” and I was pleased :-).
We have also made a lot of progress in treating childhood cancer, good discussion at from cancer.gov. (That page uses 5-year survival rates, and raw mortality rates would be better, but I expect the bias discussed above doesn’t apply as strongly to youth since we don’t screen them, and also treatment has improved a lot for 0-4 year olds and we don’t test before birth so 5-year survival should be an unbiased metric. Raw death rates here, there’s been a 25% decrease since 1990. That’s going to be a mixture of barely any progress in some cancer types, combined with a lot of progress in others, just like adults).
Regarding lung cancer, cancer immunotherapy has been all the rage recently, and it’s most applicable to lung cancer. Checkpoint inhibitors have been massively successful in treating previously-untreatable cancers. This has meant increasing the 5-year-survival from 0-5% to 20-30%, in terms of raw cancer deaths anti-smoking efforts are much more effective (EAs take note). Still, for somebody who gets lung cancer, 30% chance of survival is much better than 5%. And if that success can be repeated the survival rate could get much higher.
I expect that trend to continue. “Breakthrough” treatments are at best going to increase survival rates by 10% in a limited set of cancers. Note also that this is fucking huge, and it only started happening in the last decade. This is way more progress than in the 90s or 00s. So progress is accelerating (unless it was a fluke). Still, it’s going to take a few dozen breakthroughs of this nature to bring survival rates up to something a lot less scary (say >90% for >90% of cancers).
How much of the increased survival within stages is due to better staging because of increased detection technology? If a cancer would have been formerly labeled as stage 2, but better technology let’s you see metastases all over allowing the correct label of stage 4, this would lower the mortality of both bins(presuming the metastases you can see only in 1975 are worse).
I’m a little surprised that increased early detection is played down in this post as a measure of progress. Digging into how well we can do battle with a tumor of a certain strength once we know it’s there is certainly a useful thing to know, but I think the real message here is that we should be singing praises for those who have pushed forward the field of cancer detection. Based on your post it cetainly seems to have had the greatest effect on overall mortality, which IMO is the most important metric.