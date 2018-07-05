The Craft And The Codex

The rationalist community started with the idea of rationality as a martial art – a set of skills you could train in and get better at. Later the metaphor switched to a craft. Art or craft, parts of it did get developed: I remain very impressed with Eliezer’s work on how to change your mind and everything presaging Tetlock on prediction.
But there’s a widespread feeling in the rationalist community these days that this is the area where we’ve made the least progress. AI alignment has grown into a developing scientific field. Effective altruism is big, professionalized, and cash-rich. It’s just the art of rationality itself that remains (outside the usual cognitive scientists who have nothing to do with us and are working on a slightly different project) a couple of people writing blog posts.
Part of this is that the low-hanging fruit has been picked. But I think another part was a shift in emphasis.
Martial arts does involve theory – for example, beginning fencers have to learn the classical parries – but it’s a little bit of theory and a lot of practice. Most of becoming a good fencer involves either practicing the same lunge a thousand times in ideal conditions until you could do it in your sleep, or fighting people on the strip.
I’ve been thinking about what role this blog plays in the rationalist project. One possible answer is “none” – I’m not enough of a mathematician to talk much about the decision theory and machine learning work that’s really important, and I rarely touch upon the nuts and bolts of the epistemic rationality craft. I freely admit that (like many people) I tend to get distracted by the latest Outrageous Controversy, and so spend way too much time discussing things like Piketty’s theory of inequality which get more attention from the chattering classes but are maybe less important to the very-long-run future of the world.
Any argument in my own defense is entirely post hoc. But if I can advance such an argument anyway, it would be that this kind of thing is the endless drudgery of rationality training, the equivalent of fighting a thousand bouts and honing your reflexes. Controversial things are, at least, hard problems. There’s a lot of misinformation and conflicting interpretations and differing heuristics and compelling arguments on both sides. Figuring out what’s going on with Piketty is good practice for figuring out what’s going on with deworming etc.
Looking back on the Piketty discussion, people brought up questions like “How much should you discount a compelling-sounding theory based on the bias of its inventor?” And “How much does someone being a famous expert count in their favor?” And “How concerned should we be if a theory seems to violate efficient market assumptions?” And “How do we balance arguments based on what rationally has to be true, vs. someone’s empirical but fallible data sets?”
And in the end, I think we made a lot of progress on those questions. With the help of some very expert commenters, I resolved a lot of my conclusions and changed some of my conclusions. That not only gives me a different view of Piketty, but – I hope – long-term trains my thought processes to better understand which heuristics and generators-of-heuristics are reliable in which situations.
Last year, I had a conversation with a friend over how we should think about the latest round of scientific results. I said over the past few years I’d learned to trust science more; he said he’d learned to trust science less. We argued it for a while, and in the end I think we basically had the same insights and perspectives – there are certain situations where science is very definitely trustworthy, and others where it is very definitely untrustworthy. Although I could provide heuristics about which is which, they would be preliminary and much worse than the intuitions that generated them. I live in fear of someone asking something like “So, since all the prominent scientists were wrong about social priming, isn’t it plausible that all the prominent scientists are wrong about homeopathy?” I can come up with some reasons this isn’t the right way to look at things, but my real answer would have to sound more like “After years of looking into this kind of thing, I think I have some pretty-good-though-illegible intuitions about when science can be wrong, and homeopathy isn’t one of those times.”
I think by looking at a lot of complicated cases, and checking back on them after they’re solved (which sometimes happens! Just look at the Fermi Paradox paper from earlier this week!) we can refine those intuitions and get a better idea of how to use the explicit-textbook-rationality-techniques. If this blog still has value to the rationalist project, it’s as a dojo where we do this a couple of times a week and absorb the relevant results.
This is one reason I’m so grateful for everyone’s comments. I only post a Comments Highlights thread every so often, but I’m constantly making updates based on things I read there and getting a chance to double-check which of the things I think are right or wrong. This isn’t just good individual rationality practice, it’s also community rationality practice, and so far I’m pretty happy with how it’s going.
Flattery will get you everywhere.
Relatedly, we like what you’re doing, and think you’re doing it well. Every dojo can benefit from having somebody, or several of ’em, who spar with sufficient elegance to put at the front of the class and/or on the poster.
When do we get to see how the adversarial collaborations turned out?
The author of this piece can’t imagine any arguments that would convince him that communism was a bad idea before every communist state went off the rails and slaughtered millions.
He also stated that he can’t even think of any rules for rationality that would have improved his reasoning here.
If this is the best “rationality” can do, you’re doomed.
EDIT:
By the way, if you want to see the exact problem you’re having it’s encapsulated perfectly here:
https://slatestarcodex.com/2018/07/03/ssc-journal-club-dissolving-the-fermi-paradox/#comment-645249
You make a post about the Fermi paradox and the Drake equation – Steve Sailer makes an observation that makes progressives uncomfortable that’s directly related to the discussion at hand – namely that a giant factor about predicting mass behavior (such as developing technology that would be remotely detectable) is systemically overlooked because it undermines progressive orthodoxy and that progressives responded to people who pointed out this factor not by disagreeing but by calling people heretics. You then do the exact same thing by banning him for his comment!
There’s got to be a name for that type of error.
EDIT 2: It appears I’m locked out of replies. Oh well.
I don’t recall anyone ever being called a “heretic” for their opinions on the possible implications or shortcomings of the Drake equation, nor have I seen any serious discussion of it having anything to do with “progressive orthodoxy” in any way. Seems to me like Steve Sailer was shoehorning in an argument about Bush’s housing policy that, whether or not it was correct, looks like less of an attempt at understanding the issue of the Fermi paradox and more like trying to start a “culture war”-ish argument.
There’s a missing parameter in the Drake equation for the second human speciation event.
An intelligent enough species has to evolve then some of the members of that species have to move to novel environments because wherever the initially intelligent species arose is going to have predators, prey and microorganisms that all co-evolved and adapted to that species which is (on the margin) going to put survival pressure on immune systems, bone density and running speed rather than intelligence. In order to break from this trap the species needs to move to a new, isolated environment that then selects for enough intelligence to develop more advanced technology.
This puts another constraint in which needs to be modeled – that some human groups don’t have the intelligence necessary to develop remotely detectable technology. Of course – as Steve pointed out – it’s immoral to consider the actual implications of different human groups having different average levels of intelligence. The reaction to the hint wasn’t to ask for clarification or even to consider, it was to go berserk about “culture war”.
thevoiceofthevoid
“I don’t recall anyone ever being called a “heretic” for their opinions on the possible implications or shortcomings of the Drake equation, nor have I seen any serious discussion of it having anything to do with “progressive orthodoxy” in any way.”
How about now? Have you now read an argument about the Drake equation that violates progressive orthodoxy in such a way that it can’t be considered? If you haven’t then why not bring this argument up the next time someone discusses the Drake Equation?
Because it isn’t an argument. It’s an attempted analogy which – even if correct – would be far more distracting than helpful.
That you think it’s “distraction” is a giant sign that you’re emotionally committed to a false factual belief.
Steve’s comment was a perfect example of how what you find “distracting” is very very important in a highly related area – how differences in intellectual traits between different human groups affect behavior.
“An intelligent enough species has to evolve then some of the members of that species have to move to novel environments …”
There is nothing about ancestral environments per se that makes the development of higher intelligence impossible. It doesn’t make sense to generalise from (badly understood) details of human evolution, to alien species.
When we discuss the Fermi parapox, we discuss scenarios in which millions of years more or less, don’t make much of a difference. You are talking about effects that even small differences in selection pressure can easily produce in a couple of thousand years.
There is not really any connection between group differences and the Fermi paradox. That’s the reason why I will not bring this argument up the next time someone discusses the Drake Equation.
Also, Scott has a series of posts that touch on group differences in intelligence. Your self-righteous anger about “progressive orthodoxy” is somewhat misplaced. Those are great posts with great discussions. But shoe-horning the topic in whenever possible is just destructive.
>There is nothing about ancestral environments per se that makes the development of higher intelligence impossible.
We have one example of intelligence and an ancestral environment and intelligence sufficient for distant detection of technology didn’t develop in the ancestral environment.
>When we discuss the Fermi parapox, we discuss scenarios in which millions of years more or less, don’t make much of a difference.
If the conjecture that a physically isolated but still reachable by migrants land mass of at least continental size is necessary is correct then millions of years for life isn’t the relevant measure – the relevant measure is if there happens to be the right geographical barriers and other continents at the same time. Here’s your planet, here’s its geological history – oh look, it never develops a Sahara desert in the right spot, oh well – on to the next candidate.
Intelligence isn’t always maximally selected either and geographic / climatological conditions can go from favoring intelligence to not favoring intelligence – in the same way that different conditions on Earth favored different levels of average intelligence. That’s a direct link between group differences and the Drake equation.
There’s a world of difference between having a firewall between admitting that some things that are disturbing under your worldview are true and actually treating them as if they’re important facts about the world that have to be accounted for in all reasonable discussion. This is an important and often overlooked element of thinking well.
“If the conjecture that a physically isolated but still reachable by migrants land mass of at least continental size is necessary is correct then millions of years for life isn’t the relevant measure – the relevant measure is if there happens to be the right geographical barriers and other continents at the same time. ”
My point is that this is a completely post hoc hypothesis. You are arguing like Jared Diamon, if you know what I mean. There are hundreds of possible scenarios how the IQ of a group in the ancestral environment might be bumped up a standard deviation or two.
There is nothing special about the IQ threshold to modern technology. Once a group reaches it, you might get modern technology. But there is no reason whatsoever why groups in the ancestral environment are doomed to forever languish just below the threshold.
(Hope I am replying in the right hierarchy)
I don’t think there’s enough arguing like Jared Diamond. Humans in the ancestral environment did invent farming (they couldn’t import it, because crops from fertile crescent/asia fail in subsaharan africa). They didn’t do it as quickly or as efficiently as the rest of the world, but had africa been surrounded by kilometer high walls on all sides it doesn’t seem likely that electronics would never be invented. Just later.
If you believe you have a general way to convince someone of the dangers of communism before historical evidence and the principles gained from that evidence I’m sure we’d be glad to hear. Especially as I believe few intellectuals made such predictions that before the horrors occurred. We would like to be less doomed.
EDIT: Yeah, kinda showing my ignorance by responding before going over the facts myself. No real opinion about the communism arguments in particular, but the art and this blog I think are net very beneficial
Saying it was a mystery and that it’s impossible to predict in advance is absurd because there were people who were able to predict it in advance. Want to know what those were? Just look them up. Scott’s reaction to reading those arguments was “well, all those were bad arguments” which is a bit odd because those are the people who were making correct predictions.
The problem is that the arguments that were made prior to communism about what a bad idea it was also have implications about policy today that are totally unacceptable to consider (for an orthodox progressive) so Scott doesn’t let himself understand those arguments and instead casts them as ridiculous – no doubt in the name of “steelmanning” because no one could sincerely make an argument that denies progressive axioms.
You make a very good point. In Scott’s defense, it is possible for someone to sometimes get a correct answer from wrong premises or reasoning. But on the other hand, I’m nowhere near convinced that was the case for the people predicting Communism would be a disaster.
Making a correct prediction doesn’t mean you have good arguments, just like Springfield’s nuclear power plant failing to melt down doesn’t make Homer Simpson a good nuclear safety engineer.
Bad processes sometimes lead to good outcomes.
There’s a trick to perfectly predicting football matches.
For every match you make 2 predictions. Predictions that each side will win.
Then you delete the one which turned out to be incorrect.
Is this useful for predicting the future? Unfortunately not.
There’s a variation on this scheme where you start with a million screaming crazy people. They each scream out their predictions for the future based on a call to rand() , the hair of their belly button lint that day or the patterns of light they see when they take hallucinogenic drugs.
A few years later you come back and pick out the ones which were correct.
Then you hail the ones who got it right as prophets and master predictors.
Some of them will be correct no matter how bad their method for coming to predictions is.
If there are people who have been consistently correct about major economic forecasts far beyond the ability of most pundits then that’s interesting, though we have to make sure to factor in how many major predictions they’ve got correct and how big the pool of predictors we’ve picked them from is.
After all, if you start with a million people and ask them to predict a fair coin toss and they each choose randomly then even after 20 tosses we can expect a couple of them to have been correct on every single toss.
You can make correct prediction from weak arguments.
The type of arguments against communism that were available before actual communist revolutions were things like the Pope saying that it was against the Bible. It sounds silly but could be perhaps steelmanned into a generic argument from precautionary conservationism, along the lines of “the status quo stood the test of time, revolutionary social engineering is risky”, which is still quite weak, especially considering that at the time Das Kapital was published the transition from aristocratic monarchy to universal suffrage democracy was recent if not still underway in many parts of Europe, and it seemed to yield good results, which was evidence for revolutionary social engineering creating positive outcomes.
The strongest theoretical arguments against communism come from game theory, which was invented mostly between the 1930s and 1960s by von Neumann, Nash and the whizzes at the RAND corporation who were working precisely to study the outcomes of a total war against the then already existing communist superpower.
But more importantly, you can come with theoretical arguments against capitalism too. Without empirical evidence, they don’t sound any less compelling than those against communism.
Even in the 1980s, when the shortcomings of communists were already well known, most Western political analysts still couldn’t predict the imminent collapse of the Soviet Union. Claiming a posteriori that the failure of communism was easy to predict is a textbook example of hindsight bias, a fallacy that those who seek to pursue rational thinking should try to avoid.
Less of this kind of post, please.
Less of this kind of post, please.
This kind of drive-by admonition is getting quite frequent recently and is rather condescending when the post in question isn’t obviously bad. reasoned argumentation has a point, even if their tone might be a bit abrasive (the linked comment by Steve sailor is kinda bad, though).
Without getting too much into it, I disagree. Tone and other such concerns aside, RA’s post doesn’t really belong under this blog entry about how SSC might help develop readers’ or commenters’ “rationality” skills or serve some other community purpose. I’d be more charitably inclined in an OT or some other post about communism, Scott’s personal “rationality” skills, comment moderation, etc. Responding to off-topic grievance-airings with a in-depth post only derails things.
Perhaps in retrospect, I could have been slightly more specific, but I really did (and do) think it’s obvious.
I’m with Montfort on this one. The tone wasn’t “kind of abrasive”, it was a fairly direct attack on Scott, and definitely the sort of thing we should have less of.
Thirding Montfort and bean. To me it looks like plain trolling.
@bean
In the dojo, we willingly subject ourselves to attack so that we can test our defensive skills. If this post is too harsh, why? Is it factually incorrect? Does it attack a Strawman? I think that it’s perfectly acceptable. Please feel free to elaborate why it’s not appropriate.
Most of us want to practice defending our arguments– not our motives.
1. There’s no link to these supposed statements of Scott’s. We’re supposed to assume that reasoned argumentation is characterizing this accurately. If you’re going to make that kind of negative claim about someone, give the audience a chance to judge it for themselves.
2. Assuming I accurately guessed where this was taken from (a mix of the reviews of Chronicles of Wasted Time and the history of the Fabian Society) it doesn’t match what Scott actually wrote. In the Fabian Society post, he points out that a lot of the intellectual tools of modern capitalism hadn’t been invented yet, most notably prices as a coordination mechanism. So if those tools didn’t exist, and the failures of socialism weren’t on display for all to see, what reason would you not have to not be a socialist? And I also read his point as being less about the object-level of socialism/communism, and more about the fact that these are really hard problems.
@Montfort, @bean, @Confusion: In the comments of other articles here, I regularly read replies (to posters other than Scott) which are harsher “direct attacks” than the one by reasoned argumentation above, and they’re rarely called out. Should Scott be treated more gently than the average poster? Does he want to be?
At least the first part of reasoned argumentation’s post (before “EDIT”) is very much on-topic, and the second part seems to have sparked an interesting debate – though more by accident, I guess. Definitely doesn’t feel like “plain trolling”, in any case. It deserved more than a lazy “Less of this, please.”
But whatever, this is not the hill I want to die on, so I won’t push the issue any further.
Update: my replies appear to be going through again although I’ve had to strip some HTML tags like blockquotes.
Oh buddy.
Communism is terrible and people who egged it on in 1920 “with good intentions” deserve some of the blame for what happened. But you are giving a very tendentious reading of Scott’s ideas about what it would have been like to be an intellectual at the time. I take him as saying “there but for the grace of God…”
Link or quote for what Scott said about communism?
I believe it’s from the review of Chronicles of Wasted Time or possibly the post on the Fabian society. In either case, the OP is a gross mischaracterization of Scott’s position, which is that mapping his general positions back in time to that era, he would have been at high risk of being a communist, and it’s the failures of communism which have made that unattractive.
Edit:
It’s from the Fabian Society post. And the “no good arguments against communism” was more a description of the intellectual atmosphere at the time. A lot of the change is a new understanding of things like prices as signals that they just didn’t have then.
Dude he literally tried to turn a discussion about the possible existence of aliens into an argument about the racial dynamics of Bush-era housing policy.
Worse, it totally missed the point of Scott’s post. If he had said that Bush era housing policy had made the same kind of mathematical mistake that Sandburg, et. al identified, then at least that would have been interesting.
I like Sailer, but I agree that he was trying to shoehorn his hobby horse in that thread, in a way that wasn’t terribly more relevant the reasoned’s post above.
I can sort of buy the idea of the comments as a dojo – but there’s no personalized instruction or membership fees or belts or anything. The learning here is extremely self-directed, success is hard to judge objectively, and commenters come and go all the time. Still, even just an empty building with some mats where people can show up and practice is something.
That is, if you wanted to design a place to practice “rationality” skills from the ground up, I’m not sure it would look like this. But the blog and comment section can serve multiple purposes at once.
Agreed. You would probably have a curriculum, a timeline, tests, a system to update the curriculum depending on the actual results, different teachers for different things. But learning rationality is still a very young and very self-directed pursuit, so it’s understandable.
Not all martial arts have belts. They’re (mostly?) a Japanese thing.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_belt_(martial_arts)
I’m not sure dojo is the right metaphor here. SSC is more like a group of people who play pickup games of basketball in the evenings. They’re mostly showing up because it’s fun, and hey, maybe they’ll get a bit better at basketball.
We are building a fighting force of extraordinary magnitude. We forge our spirits in the tradition of our ancestors. You have our gratitude.
In much the same way that scientific methods underspecify how you should search for and prioritize among promising classes of hypotheses, I fear this method does little to inform you about what areas are promising to paying attention to (scope sensitivity, etc). ie if one can sharpen their rationality chops on anything, are some things much better than others either for leveling the skill more quickly or for useful object level results?
SSC is the only place where I feel like my comments sometimes drag down the average comment quality. I feel guilty about that sometimes.
You’re not alone. I regularly feel like an idiot in this setting, but that’s good cause it means I’m growing.
My feeling is that comment quality has been declining (probably because I’m posting more). So don’t worry. You’ll be a real boon to the community soon, if you aren’t already.
Also, does anyone else have an IQ below the blog average (~140) and just feel like they’re polluting these hallowed halls with dumbness?
IMHO, SSC asks for a certain style of comment/argument and has a standard of conduct a little different from other sites, but raw intelligence is not really a prerequisite, except as necessary to adhere to them. If you’re reading and enjoying the posts, I’m fairly confident you’re smart enough.
That’s a little excessive, honestly. It’s the sort of attitude Scott was pushing back against here. There’s always someone smarter than you. I understand the sentiment though, and I’ve seen a number of comments in open threads to the effect of “I don’t have anything to contribute, so just lurk.”
I stick to anecdotes mostly, or interject to steer a conversation in a direction I’m interested in, just to see what people have to say.
OTOH Deiseach has a self-diagnosed IQ of around 100*, and she’s probably the best commenter on here in terms of what the community would lose if any single commenter left. Meanwhile, the atmosphere has only been improved by less of the great and enlightened Vinay Gupta, brilliant though he be. IQ isn’t everything around here.
*yeah, I don’t believe it either, but I’ll not be crossing her.
I feel as though I’m not as smart– and certainly not as diligent– as some of the people here, but I don’t feel as though I’m making the place worse.
Being dumb, we would think that, wouldn’t we?
The group needs us white belts to keep growing – the challenge is learning when we recognize that someone’s comments are better, or when we fall on our faces.
The reason I hang out here but not consider myself part of the rationalist community is the glaring contradiction between Yud teaching people how to think skeptically then throwing it away and starting an entirely unskeptical and irrational “friendly AI research” cult brainwashing people to donate their money to him. All this because rationalists tend to be nerds who fetishize the word “intelligence”, unable to think skeptically about it, unable to see that intelligence is not in itself a thing but the outcome, the effect, or the measure of a whole lot of things in the human mind and social interaction, thus artificial intelligence is about as meaningful as artificial profit.
Considering intelligence an optimization ability is something that gives bullshit a bad name. Succesful optimization is obviously an outcome, not a thing in itself. Hence the profit parallel. One company makes profit by putting an unusually good camera on a phone. The other makes profit by firing some unnecessary employees. And so on.
If you look at Spearman’s g, the two main factors are eductive ability (think clearly, make sense of complexity) and reproductive ability (store and retrive information), the second being something computers are already excellent at and the first is not hard either, a tensor flow can do it. These abilities, understood as intelligence, make sense only for measuring the problem-solving ability of humans because these two things are something our brains are generally terrible at, they are a bottleneck. We have a gazillion other cognitive abilities that work well, are entirely necessary for even the simplest task, but they are not a bottleneck. No amount of eductive and reproductive ability alone will make a computer able to a tie a shoelace. They have entirely different bottlenecks.
And this is something every sensible person understands intuitively, this is why there are so many us who are grateful for his sequences yet consider his AI fetish a cult for milking gullible people. Gullible people who are high IQ nerds, and therefore tend to fetishize intelligence and building a friendly 1000 IQ machine is their dream. As I said above, computers already max out reproductive ability, and giving it eductive ability gives you merely an expert system, not what you would consider anything like a mind. It will not rule the world because it is something equivalent to a savant, just incredibly more so. It gives you correct answers to questions. It does not DO anything. It does not go and convince you somehow to let it out of a box or fire missiles at Moscow. The problem is intelligence fetishists think correct answers to questions is the most powerful thing ever because this made homo sapiens take over the planet. No. This, while also having all the other abilities of primate made homo sapiens take over the planet.
Your thesis, if I do understand it correctly, is that today’s AIs lack many cognitive abilities that make a human really intelligent, and thus potentially dangerous. So today’s AIs cannot possibly do any of the things that makes an unfriendly AI a menace.
But this is not Yudkowsky thesis. He talks about the danger of a self-evolving general AI, to distinguish it from what we have today. In your worldview, this will happen when we will add to expert systems all the different abilities that separate their intelligence from ours.
Thus, unless you’re saying that it’s impossible to add those requirement to a piece of software (why?) or that even a gAI cannot be more intelligent than a human (??), then there’s no contradiction between what you say and Yudkowsky’s view.
I don’t follow. Bench pressing 405 pounds is an outcome, hence there’s no way to improve my weight-lifting ability? Cleaning my bedroom is an outcome, hence there’s no way to improve my ability to pick dirty clothes off the floor?
The rest of your post sounds a lot like “intelligence is magical and impossible to understand etc”, which was what people used to say about chess, painting pictures, and so forth.
“Artificial intelligence” means intelligence in a machine, versus the naturally evolved intelligence of biological organisms.
I’m not aware of a similar dichotomy that would let us separate “natural profit” from “artificial profit”, but if there was, I’d definitely talk about artificial profit.
As I said before, the main problem I see with the “AI FOOM” scenario — other than the laws of physics preventing it, of course — is that no AI, no matter how smart, can just think its way to victory.
For example, if it wants to make novel scientific discoveries (which is a necessity for maintaining its exponential growth), it will have to actually run experiments. Last time we humans wanted to learn something significant, we had to build a laser interferometer about 4 km in diameter (two of them, actually). The AI can’t magic up such things overnight, and it can’t just simulate everything and come up with the right answer, for obvious reasons.
We’re currently at the point of fully automated bio labs hooked up to AI’s that can automatically generate hypothesis then design experiments to falsify the maximum possible number of hypothesis then run the experiments in large number and with great precision.
Currently the AI’s used for that are glorified SAT solvers but if something genuinely much more inventive and bright than a human got involved I strongly suspect that it could very quickly learn a vast amount about biology, physics, chemistry etc etc which opens the door to a lot of interesting resources that probably wouldn’t require a 4km construct.
Foom or not-foom seems to more come down to whether the difficulty of going from 100 intelligence (measured by whatever metric) to 200 using a mind with 100 intelligence is harder than going from 200 to 300 intelligence for a mind with 200 intelligence by whatever methods.
if it gets progressively harder vs capability added to add each effective IQ point then not-foom.
if its actually really easy and humans just happen to be how smart we currently are because we’re currently at the minimum intelligence needed to build computers then much more likely Foom
Personally I think all the “boxing” stuff is kinda stupid. AI’s don’t get built in boxes or with bombs attached to them. If something was actually smart and wanted to get resources then the world is full of the kind of people who fall for the claims of nigerian princes.
405 pounds of metal being moved 18 inches away from the surface of the earth is an outcome. You can improve your upper body strength or build a lifting robot, or make a ramp and have Hebrew slaves push the object upwards.
There is body building, but optimizing for body building might not be the golden standard for achieving your desired results.
Much confusion comes from everyone using the words “artificial intelligence” to refer to either:
A. Computer systems today which can e.g. decide what products on Amazon or videos on Youtube to suggest to you.
B. Entirely hypothetical machines (“General AI” or “superintelligences”) that might be developed in the future, which would be able to model the world and take general actions to achieve a wide variety of instrumental goals.
I don’t believe that B is physically or scientifically impossible (since humans exist and are non-magical). However, whether it will be remotely technically feasible in our lifetimes is a matter of intense debate. Yudkowski himself admits that even with a supercomputer the size of Jupiter, they would have no idea how to build an AI that could accomplish a task as simple as putting a single strawberry on a plate. Today’s systems don’t even come close to general goal-oriented behavior; that still doesn’t mean it’s physically impossible for a machine to reach that threshold.
Whether you could intentionally build an AI that can answer questions but doesn’t try to achieve any goals beyond that (intended or otherwise), is again controversial among experts.
Intuition can be a powerful tool. It can grant you correct answers very quickly and efficiently. Unfortunately, intuition is also entirely subjective. There’s no way for someone to check your math to see if you’ve got the right answer, and there’s no way for you to convince someone else that your intuition is right and theirs is wrong. Intuition is explicitly irrational.
I get the metaphor about martial arts and dojos, but the promise of The Rationality Project is not just an enhanced sense of intuition; it’s the ability to arrive at correct answers in a way which is repeatable, objective, verifiable, and legible (or, at least, more so than the alternatives). Personally, I’ve always been somewhat skeptical about this promise, and, if what you say is true, then my skepticism was justified. That’s what my intuition is telling me, anyway.
I think a well-calibrated intuition can still be useful and “rational” (Yudkowsky definition) in cases where it’s more important for you to come to the correct answer than it is to convince others of that answer. As you said, in the case where you’re trying to convince anyone else, you’d better be able to show more work than “based on my prior experience, it feels right.” But I’d argue intuition is fine for “should I buy these homeopathic pills at the drug store?” and falls short on “should we ban drug stores from selling homeopathic pills next to traditional medicine?”
Clearly you should not choose the wine in front of me.
That reminds me of something godawful.
There was/is a pick-up artist called Erik von Markovic who went by the handle of “Mystery”. Once he was the most famous of his kind – he was a central character in Neil Strauss’s book The Game, and even had his own reality TV show. Now he’s destitute and forgotten.
He viewed pick-up artistry in the same terms. “If do right, no can defense!”
He planned on opening a dojo, where aspiring PUAs could “train” in what he called the venusian arts (Mars is the god of war, and Venus is the goddess of…). The entryway would contain a life-sized poster of Bruce Lee and Erik von Markovic standing side by side, along with the text “the king of martial arts and the king of venusian arts welcome you to this dojo!”
Unfortunately for cringeseekers worldwide, the dojo never went ahead. He did start a company called the Venusian Arts, which he was summarily forced out of by his own students.
You might suspect that this comment is off-topic and pointless. Your suspicion is correct.
While we're on the topic of off-topic trivia: ‘Venusian’ is analogous to ‘Martian’, a strictly modern term referring to the planet. The classical term analogous to ‘martial’ is ‘venereal’. I'm not sure that I'd want to study at a dojo on the ‘venereal arts’, but at least I would respect its command of the English language.
It’s one of those cases where you only hear a word with a negative modifier–disease in this case–so it acquires an negative connotation it doesn’t actually denote on its own.
It’s a funny story regardless. But if you want it to have a point, perhaps “Calling something a martial art is no guarantee that you can actually train people in it”?
Scott makes good, or “well-calibrated” predictions. I think he’s wasting his talents by showing these predictions off only once a year. If I understand, he’s resolved to do it even less often. I’m disappointed. Kavanagh or someone else for supreme court next week? Democrats or Republicans in the senate this fall? But maybe those are fraught topics in this space.
Still, instead of applying rationality to optimising the far future, or to giving measured advice about newsy outrages, I would like to see it applied to “fun” things. Probably others can come up with better “fun” ideas to analyze. But what about old conspiracy theories?
Did Lee Harvey Oswald kill JFK, with a single bullet? I don’t need to be convinced that the answer is “probably.” But it would be fun and instructive to see it quantified. Is a rationalist 90% sure of this? 99 and a half percent sure?
Is the FSB arranging for Russia to overperform at the World Cup? How much stronger should this suspicion be if they go on to win it?
The idea of rationality as a martial art is a rich metaphor. It is fruitful and interesting to look at the ways in which this metaphor is apt, e.g. looking at training, evidence-based practices, etc. The ways in which the metaphor falls apart give interesting indications for the future of the craft.
A key defining feature of a martial art is a two-person competition in which there is a demarcated winner and loser, usually as judged by an impartial 3rd party (referee).
There are challenges in identifying clear winners and losers in martial arts, e.g. close boxing matches, fake martial arts. They have developed rulesets and cultural practices to guard against this, and these are effective within the bounds of human subjectivity.
One comparison to note is Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a submission-oriented martial art that dominated the UFC initially. In Jiu-Jitsu, there is no confusion about the winner or loser, as the loser submits/taps, or else they go unconscious/break a limb. A serious system for judging expertise only arose quite recently, and it isn’t uncommon for upsets to occur where the expert is beaten by someone with less expertise.
In comparison, Aikido is a movement and momentum-based martial art that focuses on dodges, throws, and limb-locks. It has a strict and detailed system of competition for the judgement of winners and losers, but when applied to real-world situations or applied in competition with other styles it completely falls apart. It is so ritualised in its ruleset as to be worse than useless.
Rationality training has no school, no agreed-to set of skills to be utilized in ascertaining truth. Tetlock’s system for superforecasters is probably the closest, but there is no general form (to my knowledge). Thus, training is ambiguous.
Rationality competition is highly ambiguous. How long should a debate last before the match is stopped? What happens when one person gives up and leaves? When the game is over and both people claim to have won, how is the winner identified? Furthermore, how is the competition structured so as to provide a hierarchy of rationality? I’m fairly confident that there are few that would relish being labelled a “black-belt in rationality”.
To be truly comparable rationality would require institutional backing. This would involve developing training, and a ruleset for competition. It would require impartial 3rd parties to judge the outcomes of competition.
To my eye, there is a need for ‘canon’ in the competition in such a rationality community. This would be the aim for victory, changing and updating the canon to define what the community must see as a rational perspective.
However, most pressing would be the need for the referees to judge the conduct of competitors and declare the outcomes of competitions. How rational was the argument, how convincing, what percentage movement would be required, etc. There would need to be a ritualistic definition of arguments and premises, the factual requirements for changing positions, probably percentage confidence levels for the truth of arguments and premises, etc.
Probably wouldn’t be as fun as just arguing with people on the internet…
Well, one way to bypass all those problems would be to settle on some objective metric, such as e.g. money. Have both contestants in the rationality battle put up $1000 (or however much) of their own money (or have someone sponsor them). Have them play the stockmarket however they want — day trading, high frequency trading, long-term investment, whatever. Wait a year, then see who’d made the most money; that guy is the winner. Play best 2 out of 3 if you want to reduce the influence of chance.
Counterpoint: the stock market is a uniquely bad place to practice one’s prediction skills, due to its inherent volatility and unpredictability. [insert any argument for why index funds outperform mutual funds or any other guided investment schemes] I assume if you actually tried this you’d either have the contestants winning or losing on mostly pure luck, or investing in index funds and ending up within a few dollars of each other.
One of the things that’s helped me when studying rationality re: trusting science is to not treat science as one unified field.
There are obviously different scientific fields with varying degrees of good/poor methodology and data. So e.g., comparing homeopathy to priming is more or less comparing apples to oranges. They are different fields and so it isn’t the same scientists failing both.
Then there’s the difference between science and academia. There are facets of academia I trust a lot less than I did a few years ago, and some that I trust more. I think I’ll just leave it at that.
Years ago I read the saying (very paraphrased) “A wild goose chase is good exercise, and sometimes you catch the goose.” It sounds to me like that is a fair summary of what you are doing, except the geese are a bit more catchable.
(I would appreciate if someone could point me back to where I got this)
That’s a great quote – thanks!
I am thankful for this blog and the commenters. I don’t see myself as a rationalist, but I do think the blog makes me smarter and more engaged.
Scott, if you want a suggestion for rationalism evangelism, I would probably react well to a few short posts a month going through some of the core concepts of rationalism (or just strongly endorsing a given LW post at the top of your link thread). I’m not sure if I’d catch rationalism fever or not, but I’m willing to expose myself to it, especially if there’s a lively comment discussion.
“I’ve been thinking about what role this blog plays in the rationalist project. One possible answer is “none” – I’m not enough of a mathematician to talk much about the decision theory and machine learning work that’s really important, and I rarely touch upon the nuts and bolts of the epistemic rationality craft.”
This induced a bit of a whiplash in me, especially in light of the fencer analogy.
There are two parts to making positive changes: (a) knowing what to do (this involves learning from books/blogs/etc), and (b) actually trying to do it (the latter part involves motivation, repetition, social support, trying things empirically, error correction, etc.)
In the internet age, I think we are oversaturated with (a), and limited by (b). I think the marginal value of more blogging about rationality is probably zero, while the marginal value of getting more social and cultural infrastructure in place to enable (b) is high.
—
Re: ML and decision theory work that you think “is really important.” How did you decide, not being enough of a mathematician as you say, that it is really as important as you say?
What is the best demonstration of rationality? I would love to see some Rationalist Masters demonstrate their own prowess before accepting that there is value in studying under them.
I actually do study martial arts. There is a Kung fu school in my city, where I went and found that none of the students could throw me. I discovered that their teacher did not believe in competition, and that his students were not allowed to resist the techniques in training. I asked to fight or spar with the teacher, and he demurred.
Can anyone show me a concrete instance of ‘Rationalist’ technique being effective, such that I can show a third person and have them understand it? If not, you may want to consider that your kungfu is not good enough to be taught, and that teaching it may not be responsible.
[Note : this is
may beis overlong, but, I have been thinking about this a lot lately. Forgive it or hide it.]
What distinguishes a dojo from a street fight is not expertise, not fighting spirit, but a particular kind of civility.
Sparring is at its most effective when it is full-speed, when you aren’t thinking about how hard (not) to hit. Sparring partners take your force so you can learn to hit, and you do the same for them. You risk injury for each other, and that injury that is neither intentional nor unintentional. The civility underlying sparring is “Even if I/you do things that could injure you/me so that we can learn to fight, we know that neither of us enjoys the thought of the other being injured.”
Think of Lawrence Taylor’s (#56) reaction when he notices that he broke Joe Thiesmann’s leg. That’s a particular kind of civility. [Ed : Don’t watch the whole thing unless you want to see Joe Theismann’s tibia snap.] Or, think of “We need emotional content… not anger!”
We’ve all been part of internet communities where people were genuinely trying to damage each other. I have, both as a mouth-agape spectator, and as one of the people inflicting damage. I learned an awful lot from those interactions because few things will hone your ideas better than a full-speed opponent – whether that’s in the dojo or in the street. But, I’m not part of those communities, anymore. I burnt the house down around me. Can’t learn anything more.
SSC is different. This place has that warrior civility. We’re not exactly looking out for one another… but the goal isn’t to murder each other, either.
I have sometimes wondered why. Sure, Scott excises the vicious and the saboteurs, but often he doesn’t even have to. When the newbies get out of hand, it’s usually some of the other posters admonishing them. I myself have compulsively defended this civil atmosphere – to a weird degree. Sure, I really enjoy how we can have controversial discussions here, but, the degree of compulsion I felt was not explained by my intellectual enjoyment here.
—
This civility is what’s sometimes missing from the rationalsphere in general. Rationality, at its very heart, is incivility.
On one hand, that’s by design. Immobility is the chief resource that an algorithm brings to the table – an algorithm doesn’t and shouldn’t care about when it is wrong, because it assumes that its wrongness occurs at the optimal rate. It’s drilling down to the inviolable and indisputable and non-conscious source code of deciding, and standing immovable even when the world cracks around it.
On the other hand, you have The Prophet Eliezer intellectually ripping people in half at cocktail parties. Yes, you sure can “have some fun with people” that way. But not forever. And if you excise people in that manner (if, like me, you burn a house down around you without realizing it) you have no recourse when your rationality slides into the various analogues of scientific forestry.
This is not unique to the rationalsphere – the most visible fiefdom of incivility is fundamentalist religion. Both use the same currency. For instance, that’s why Sam Harris’ thought processes resemble those of his opponents. He reads the Koran and draws the same uncivil conclusions as the Islamists. Harris is better because he can see, at least, that we should not abide by those conclusions, but he’s still shackled by them and to them. From the other direction, consider that the Parable of the Good Samaritan is not about hypocrisy, but actually about abandoning formalism.
It is for this that Book of Cold Rain says one must never take the shortest path between two points.
—
Within the rationalsphere, there is a diverse, blind-men-vs-elephant nomenclature for this kind of civility. “Sportsmanship.” “Wisdom.” “Schelling point.” “Epistemic humility.” “Chesterton fence.” “Clarity didn’t work, trying mysterianism.” But these are just magic spells we cast on ourselves.
The whole point is, if we want to conduct ourselves in the best manner possible for conscious beings, the unblinking eye of rationality is both necessary and insufficient. Sometimes, the algorithm doesn’t work. Sometimes, you build a system that inappropriately increases uncertainty, or worse, inappropriately reduces certainty. Conversely, sometimes instead, the way out is through. How do you know when to abandon that system, or when to cleave to it?
A priori, you can tell yourself “Okay, sure, it’s just a formal system, and boy don’t we know about formal systems,” or, “Oh yeah, like how our best AI’s operate by maximizing their future options,” or, “Intelligence is knowing a tomato is a fruit, wisdom is knowing that ketchup isn’t a smoothie.” But in the heat of the moment, it’s not something you can rationally decide. You have to be able to switch systems when it’s appropriate to do so. The same thing that made Lawrence Taylor the Platonic ideal of an outside linebacker is not the same thing that moved in him upon seeing Joe Thiesmann’s ruined leg.
The incantation is “I have recognized an opportunity to apply one of {Schelling point mechanism, epistemic humility mechanism, Chesteron fence mechanism, …},” but the actual effect is “I am going to cast this illusion on myself, which will allow me to switch systems without entirely abandoning the idea of rationality.”
It’s a mild and adaptive form of self-hypnosis.
—
This is why AI is not and will never be conscious, any more than a stone. Why it is ever the golem in silica. Why it is scary, but also its vulnerability to conscious beings. “I’ll just pull the plug” means “I possess a counterspell, whereby I may abandon a deranged formalism.” The people who are worried about AI safety are actually worried that they don’t have a general counterspell for a deranged formalism.
(Probably they should be, because they tend to rip people in half at cocktail parties.)
—
I’m not even talking metis-vs-Lysenko. Metis is also insufficient and blind. For every miscarried forest of sterile evenly-spaced fir trees swept clean by a fire, there is a vibrant forest of microscopic transistors on an integrated circuit ablaze with calculation. We have to be capable of abandoning metis, and just as you can’t rational your way out of rationality, you can’t metis your way out of metis.
—
We think that what we do here is training ourselves in applied rationality, or, solving problems, or, providing checks and balances. We’re not. (Moreover, the rest of the internet does that better – nothing prunes one’s fighting system more effectively than a sucker punch or a Glasgow smile.) We might even be consciously grateful for the civility here – as refreshing as cool petrichor in a green wood after a lightning storm – and how it permits us to go full-speed and yet remain a community. That’s not exactly correct, either.
We are here not because the civility allows us to work through hard problems. We are here because [working through hard problems with civility] is the paired kata.
It has to be a kata, and it has to be a paired kata.
The skill that paired kata trains – the very attribute that everyone is here to acquire – is system switching. It’s counterspells. It’s knowing how to flinch when you can’t say exactly why you flinched. It’s being able to say “When there is an opportunity, ‘I’ do not change, ‘It’ changes all by itself.”
I may be biased because of my field (which could loosely be called experimental animal physiology), but one of my major criteria for “should I believe this study” (among many) is a simple question: “What is the mechanism?” If a study (or several) says that X is linked to Y in people, and we already know that there’s a hormone or protein or system which is capable of both X and Y, I’m way, way more likely to believe it than if the mechanism is speculative, or worse, unknown.
If someone points to a study and says “this drug interacts with leptin receptors etc. to reduce subjects’ calorie intake and leads to weight loss”, I’m pretty good with accepting that on face value given what we specifically know about how leptin works. If another study says “People who eat this herb lose weight because of appetite suppression,” I’ll be skeptical but open to the possibility, because plants are crazy chemical factories and it’s entirely possible that one happens to produce something which interacts with the various appetite hormones in some useful way. But if a study says “Acupuncture results in appetite suppression and weight loss”, I will be immensely skeptical, because no matter what statistical method you used, there’s quite simply no known, well-established mechanism behind accupunture, and without that, it’s way more likely to just be statistical errors or somesuch.
I’m not closed to the reality of empirical phenomena for which we don’t know the mechanism, but demonstrating its reality requires much more evidence and more definitive evidence than something which follows well from known principles. It’s a bit like the “extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” concept, but even for mild claims – the magnitude of evidence required to convince me is inversely proportional to the plausibility of the proposed mechanism.
I think this is a rather… missed? metaphor.
One of the biggest things regarding why martial arts practice a lot is that there are quite a few places where you should do something AGAINST your “natural instincts”.
A lot of the repetition and focus on form is to cement the response and prevent the instinct from happening.
This is more true for some than others (I’ve been told that fencing is often quite unnatural in how you’re supposed to respond).
It is possible to link it to rationality, but not in the way you’re using it and almost certainly not by intuition – at least if said intuition hasn’t changed based on the training.
At best this is training mental skills by going through battles – mock battles perhaps, but battles nonetheless.
Without really shaping the style and practicing the format, and the fact you’ve admitted that you’re improved intuition is not really transferable, this really doesn’t fit as a martial art class metaphor.