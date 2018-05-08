Varieties Of Argumentative Experience

In 2008, Paul Graham wrote How To Disagree Better, ranking arguments on a scale from name-calling to explicitly refuting the other person’s central point.
And that’s why, ever since 2008, Internet arguments have generally been civil and productive.
Graham’s hierarchy is useful for its intended purpose, but it isn’t really a hierarchy of disagreements. It’s a hierarchy of types of response, within a disagreement. Sometimes things are refutations of other people’s points, but the points should never have been made at all, and refuting them doesn’t help. Sometimes it’s unclear how the argument even connects to the sorts of things that in principle could be proven or refuted.
If we were to classify disagreements themselves – talk about what people are doing when they’re even having an argument – I think it would look something like this:
Most people are either meta-debating – debating whether some parties in the debate are violating norms – or they’re just shaming, trying to push one side of the debate outside the bounds of respectability.
If you can get past that level, you end up discussing facts (blue column on the left) and/or philosophizing about how the argument has to fit together before one side is “right” or “wrong” (red column on the right). Either of these can be anywhere from throwing out a one-line claim and adding “Checkmate, atheists” at the end of it, to cooperating with the other person to try to figure out exactly what considerations are relevant and which sources best resolve them.
If you can get past that level, you run into really high-level disagreements about overall moral systems, or which goods are more valuable than others, or what “freedom” means, or stuff like that. These are basically unresolvable with anything less than a lifetime of philosophical work, but they usually allow mutual understanding and respect.
I’m not saying everything fits into this model, or even that most things do. It’s just a way of thinking that I’ve found helpful. More detail on what I mean by each level:
Meta-debate is discussion of the debate itself rather than the ideas being debated. Is one side being hypocritical? Are some of the arguments involved offensive? Is someone being silenced? What biases motivate either side? Is someone ignorant? Is someone a “fanatic”? Are their beliefs a “religion”? Is someone defying a consensus? Who is the underdog? I’ve placed it in a sphinx outside the pyramid to emphasize that it’s not a bad argument for the thing, it’s just an argument about something completely different.
“Gun control proponents are just terrified of guns, and if they had more experience with them their fear would go away.”
“It was wrong for gun control opponents to prevent the CDC from researching gun statistics more thoroughly.”
“Senators who oppose gun control are in the pocket of the NRA.”
“It’s insensitive to start bringing up gun control hours after a mass shooting.”
Sometimes meta-debate can be good, productive, or necessary. For example, I think discussing “the origins of the Trump phenomenon” is interesting and important, and not just an attempt to bulverizing the question of whether Trump is a good president or not. And if you want to maintain discussion norms, sometimes you do have to have discussions about who’s violating them. I even think it can sometimes be helpful to argue about which side is the underdog.
But it’s not the debate, and also it’s much more fun than the debate. It’s an inherently social question, the sort of who’s-high-status and who’s-defecting-against-group-norms questions that we like a little too much. If people have to choose between this and some sort of boring scientific question about when fetuses gain brain function, they’ll choose this every time; given the chance, meta-debate will crowd out everything else.
The other reason it’s in the sphinx is because its proper function is to guard the debate. Sure, you could spend your time writing a long essay about why creationists’ objections to radiocarbon dating are wrong. But the meta-debate is what tells you creationists generally aren’t good debate partners and you shouldn’t get involved.
Social shaming also isn’t an argument. It’s a demand for listeners to place someone outside the boundary of people who deserve to be heard; to classify them as so repugnant that arguing with them is only dignifying them. If it works, supporting one side of an argument imposes so much reputational cost that only a few weirdos dare to do it, it sinks outside the Overton Window, and the other side wins by default.
“I can’t believe it’s 2018 and we’re still letting transphobes on this forum.”
“Just another purple-haired SJW snowflake who thinks all disagreement is oppression.”
“Really, do conservatives have any consistent beliefs other than hating black people and wanting the poor to starve?”
“I see we’ve got a Silicon Valley techbro STEMlord autist here.”
Nobody expects this to convince anyone. That’s why I don’t like the term “ad hominem”, which implies that shamers are idiots who are too stupid to realize that calling someone names doesn’t refute their point. That’s not the problem. People who use this strategy know exactly what they’re doing and are often quite successful. The goal is not to convince their opponents, or even to hurt their opponent’s feelings, but to demonstrate social norms to bystanders. If you condescendingly advise people that ad hominem isn’t logically valid, you’re missing the point.
when you do sutuff like… shoot my jaw clean off of my face with a sniper rifle, it mostly reflects poorly on your self
— wint (@dril) September 23, 2016
Sometimes the shaming works on a society-wide level. More often, it’s an attempt to claim a certain space, kind of like the intellectual equivalent of a gang sign. If the Jets can graffiti “FUCK THE SHARKS” on a certain bridge, but the Sharks can’t get away with graffiting “NO ACTUALLY FUCK THE JETS” on the same bridge, then almost by definition that bridge is in the Jets’ territory. This is part of the process that creates polarization and echo chambers. If you see an attempt at social shaming and feel triggered, that’s the second-best result from the perspective of the person who put it up. The best result is that you never went into that space at all. This isn’t just about keeping conservatives out of socialist spaces. It’s also about defining what kind of socialist the socialist space is for, and what kind of ideas good socialists are or aren’t allowed to hold.
I think easily 90% of online discussion is of this form right now, including some long and carefully-written thinkpieces with lots of citations. The point isn’t that it literally uses the word “fuck”, the point is that the active ingredient isn’t persuasiveness, it’s the ability to make some people feel like they’re suffering social costs for their opinion. Even really good arguments that are persuasive can be used this way if someone links them on Facebook with “This is why I keep saying Democrats are dumb” underneath it.
This is similar to meta-debate, except that meta-debate can sometimes be cooperative and productive – both Trump supporters and Trump opponents could in theory work together trying to figure out the origins of the “Trump phenomenon” – and that shaming is at least sort of an attempt to resolve the argument, in a sense.
Gotchas are short claims that purport to be devastating proof that one side can’t possibly be right.
“If you like big government so much, why don’t you move to Cuba?”
“Isn’t it ironic that most pro-lifers are also against welfare and free health care? Guess they only care about babies until they’re born.”
“When guns are outlawed, only outlaws will have guns.”
These are snappy but almost always stupid. People may not move to Cuba because they don’t want government that big, because governments can be big in many ways some of which are bad, because governments can vary along dimensions other than how big they are, because countries can vary along dimensions other than what their governments are, or just because moving is hard and disruptive.
They may sometimes suggest what might, with a lot more work, be a good point. For example, the last one could be transformed into an argument like “Since it’s possible to get guns illegally with some effort, and criminals need guns to commit their crimes and are comfortable with breaking laws, it might only slightly decrease the number of guns available to criminals. And it might greatly decrease the number of guns available to law-abiding people hoping to defend themselves. So the cost of people not being able to defend themselves might be greater than the benefit of fewer criminals being able to commit crimes.” I don’t think I agree with this argument, and I might challenge assumptions like “criminals aren’t that much likely to have guns if they’re illegal” or “law-abiding gun owners using guns in self-defense is common and an important factor to include in our calculations”. But this would be a reasonable argument and not just a gotcha. The original is a gotcha exactly because it doesn’t invite this level of analysis or even seem aware that it’s possible. It’s not saying “calculate the value of these parameters, because I think they work out in a way where this is a pretty strong argument against controlling guns”. It’s saying “gotcha!”.
Single facts are when someone presents one fact, which admittedly does support their argument, as if it solves the debate in and of itself. It’s the same sort of situation as one of the better gotchas – it could be changed into a decent argument, with work. But presenting it as if it’s supposed to change someone’s mind in and of itself is naive and sort of an aggressive act.
“The UK has gun control, and the murder rate there is only a quarter of ours.”
“The fetus has a working brain as early as the first trimester.”
“Donald Trump is known to have cheated his employees and subcontractors.”
“Hillary Clinton handled her emails in a scandalously incompetent manner and tried to cover it up.”
These are all potentially good points, with at least two caveats. First, correlation isn’t causation – the UK’s low murder rates might not be caused by their gun control, and maybe not all communist countries inevitably end up like the USSR. Second, even things with some bad features are overall net good. Trump could be a dishonest businessman, but still have other good qualities. Hillary Clinton may be crap at email security, but skilled at other things. Even if these facts are true and causal, they only prove that a plan has at least one bad quality. At best they would be followed up by an argument for why this is really important.
I think the move from shaming to good argument is kind of a continuum. This level is around the middle. At some point, saying “I can’t believe you would support someone who could do that with her emails!” is just trying to bait Hillary supporters. And any Hillary supporter who thinks it’s really important to argue specifics of why the emails aren’t that bad, instead of focusing on the bigger picture, is taking the bait, or getting stuck in this mindset where they feel threatened if they admit there’s anything bad about Hillary, or just feeling too defensive.
Single studies are better than scattered facts since they at least prove some competent person looked into the issue formally.
“This paper from Gary Kleck shows that more guns actually cause less crime.”
“These people looked at the evidence and proved that support for Trump is motivated by authoritarianism.”
“I think you’ll find economists have already investigated this and that the minimum wage doesn’t cost jobs.”
“There are actually studies proving that money doesn’t influence politics.”
We’ve already discussed this here before. Scientific studies are much less reliable guides to truth than most people think. On any controversial issue, there are usually many peer-reviewed studies supporting each side. Sometimes these studies are just wrong. Other times they investigate a much weaker subproblem but get billed as solving the larger problem.
There are dozens of studies proving the minimum wage does destroy jobs, and dozens of studies proving it doesn’t. Probably it depends a lot on the particular job, the size of the minimum wage, how the economy is doing otherwise, etc, etc, etc. Gary Kleck does have a lot of studies showing that more guns decrease crime, but a lot of other criminologists disagree with him. Both sides will have plausible-sounding reasons for why the other’s studies have been conclusively debunked on account of all sorts of bias and confounders, but you will actually have to look through those reasons and see if they’re right.
Usually the scientific consensus on subjects like these will be as good as you can get, but don’t trust that you know the scientific consensus unless you have read actual well-conducted surveys of scientists in the field. Your echo chamber telling you “the scientific consensus agrees with us” is definitely not sufficient.
A good-faith survey of evidence is what you get when you take all of the above into account, stop trying to devastate the other person with a mountain of facts that can’t possibly be wrong, and starts looking at the studies and arguments on both sides and figuring out what kind of complex picture they paint.
“Of the meta-analyses on the minimum wage, three seem to suggest it doesn’t cost jobs, and two seem to suggest it does. Looking at the potential confounders in each, I trust the ones saying it doesn’t cost jobs more.”
“The latest surveys say more than 97% of climate scientists think the earth is warming, so even though I’ve looked at your arguments for why it might not be, I think we have to go with the consensus on this one.”
“The justice system seems racially biased at the sentencing stage, but not at the arrest or verdict stages.”
“It looks like this level of gun control would cause 500 fewer murders a year, but also prevent 50 law-abiding gun owners from defending themselves. Overall I think that would be worth it.”
Isolated demands for rigor are attempts to demand that an opposing argument be held to such strict invented-on-the-spot standards that nothing (including common-sense statements everyone agrees with) could possibly clear the bar.
“You can’t be an atheist if you can’t prove God doesn’t exist.”
“Since you benefit from capitalism and all the wealth it’s made available to you, it’s hypocritical for you to oppose it.”
“Capital punishment is just state-sanctioned murder.”
“When people still criticize Trump even though the economy is doing so well, it proves they never cared about prosperity and are just blindly loyal to their party.”
The first is wrong because you can disbelieve in Bigfoot without being able to prove Bigfoot doesn’t exist – “you can never doubt something unless you can prove it doesn’t exist” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else. The second is wrong because you can be against racism even if you are a white person who presumably benefits from it; “you can never oppose something that benefits you” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else. The third is wrong because eg prison is just state-sanctioned kidnapping; “it is exactly as wrong for the state to do something as for a random criminal to do it” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else. The fourth is wrong because Republicans have also been against leaders who presided over good economies and presumably thought this was a reasonable thing to do; “it’s impossible to honestly oppose someone even when there’s a good economy” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else.
Sometimes these can be more complicated and ambiguous. One could argue that
“Banning abortion is unconscionable because it denies someone the right to do what they want with their own body” is an isolated demand for rigor, given that we ban people from selling their organs, accepting unlicensed medical treatments, using illegal drugs, engaging in prostitution, accepting euthanasia, and countless other things that involve telling them what to do with their bodies – “everyone has a right to do what they want with their own bodies” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else. Other people might want to search for ways that the abortion case is different, or explore what we mean by “right to their own body” more deeply. Proposed without these deeper analysis, I don’t think the claim would rise much above this level.
I don’t think these are necessarily badly-intentioned. We don’t have a good explicit understanding of what high-level principles we use, and tend to make them up on the spot to fit object-level cases. But here they act to derail the argument into a stupid debate over whether it’s okay to even discuss the issue without having 100% perfect impossible rigor. The solution is exactly the sort of “proving too much” arguments in the last paragraph. Then you can agree to use normal standards of rigor for the argument and move on to your real disagreements.
These are related to fully general counterarguments like “sorry, you can’t solve every problem with X”, though usually these are more meta-debate than debate.
Sometimes isolated demands for rigor can be rescued by making them much more complicated; for example, I can see somebody explaining why kidnapping becomes acceptable when the state does it but murder doesn’t – but you’ve got to actually make the argument, and don’t be surprised if other people don’t find it convincing. Other times these work not as rules but as heuristics – for example “let people do what they want with their body in the absence of very compelling arguments otherwise” – and if those heuristics survive someone else challenging whether banning unlicensed medical treatment is really that much more compelling than banning abortion, they usually end up as high-level generators of disagreement (see below).
Disputing definitions is when an argument hinges on the meaning of words, or whether something counts as a member of a category or not.
“Transgender is a mental illness.”
“The Soviet Union wasn’t really communist.”
“Wanting English as the official language is racist.”
“Abortion is murder.”
“Nobody in the US is really poor, by global standards.”
It might be important on a social basis what we call these things; for example, the social perception of transgender might shift based on whether it was commonly thought of as a mental illness or not. But if a specific argument between two people starts hinging on one of these questions, chances are something has gone wrong; neither factual nor moral questions should depend on a dispute over the way we use words. This Guide To Words is a long and comprehensive resource about these situations and how to get past them into whatever the real disagreement is.
Clarifying is when people try to figure out exactly what their opponent’s position is.
“So communists think there shouldn’t be private ownership of factories, but there might still be private ownership of things like houses and furniture?”
“Are you opposed to laws saying that convicted felons can’t get guns? What about laws saying that there has to be a waiting period?”
“Do you think there can ever be such a thing as a just war?”
This can sometimes be hostile and counterproductive. I’ve seen too many arguments degenerate into some form of “So you’re saying that rape is good and we should have more of it, are you?” No. Nobody is ever saying that. If someone thinks the other side is saying that, they’ve stopped doing honest clarification and gotten more into the performative shaming side.
But there are a lot of misunderstandings about people’s positions. Some of this is because the space of things people can believe is very wide and it’s hard to understand exactly what someone is saying. More of it is because partisan echo chambers can deliberately spread misrepresentations or cliched versions of an opponent’s arguments in order to make them look stupid, and it takes some time to realize that real opponents don’t always match the stereotype. And sometimes it’s because people don’t always have their positions down in detail themselves (eg communists’ uncertainty about what exactly a communist state would look like). At its best, clarification can help the other person notice holes in their own opinions and reveal leaps in logic that might legitimately deserve to be questioned.
Operationalizing is where both parties understand they’re in a cooperative effort to fix exactly what they’re arguing about, where the goalposts are, and what all of their terms mean.
“When I say the Soviet Union was communist, I mean that the state controlled basically all of the economy. Do you agree that’s what we’re debating here?”
“I mean that a gun buyback program similar to the one in Australia would probably lead to less gun crime in the United States and hundreds of lives saved per year.”
“If the US were to raise the national minimum wage to $15, the average poor person would be better off.”
“I’m not interested in debating whether the IPCC estimates of global warming might be too high, I’m interested in whether the real estimate is still bad enough that millions of people could die.”
An argument is operationalized when every part of it has either been reduced to a factual question with a real answer (even if we don’t know what it is), or when it’s obvious exactly what kind of non-factual disagreement is going on (for example, a difference in moral systems, or a difference in intuitions about what’s important).
The Center for Applied Rationality promotes double-cruxing, a specific technique that helps people operationalize arguments. A double-crux is a single subquestion where both sides admit that if they were wrong about the subquestion, they would change their mind. For example, if Alice (gun control opponent) would support gun control if she knew it lowered crime, and Bob (gun control supporter) would oppose gun control if he knew it would make crime worse – then the only thing they have to talk about is crime. They can ignore whether guns are important for resisting tyranny. They can ignore the role of mass shootings. They can ignore whether the NRA spokesman made an offensive comment one time. They just have to focus on crime – and that’s the sort of thing which at least in principle is tractable to studies and statistics and scientific consensus.
Not every argument will have double-cruxes. Alice might still oppose gun control if it only lowered crime a little, but also vastly increased the risk of the government becoming authoritarian. A lot of things – like a decision to vote for Hillary instead of Trump – might be based on a hundred little considerations rather than a single debatable point.
But at the very least, you might be able to find a bunch of more limited cruxes. For example, a Trump supporter might admit he would probably vote Hillary if he learned that Trump was more likely to start a war than Hillary was. This isn’t quite as likely to end the whole disagreemnt in a fell swoop – but it still gives a more fruitful avenue for debate than the usual fact-scattering.
High-level generators of disagreement are what remains when everyone understands exactly what’s being argued, and agrees on what all the evidence says, but have vague and hard-to-define reasons for disagreeing anyway. In retrospect, these are probably why the disagreement arose in the first place, with a lot of the more specific points being downstream of them and kind of made-up justifications. These are almost impossible to resolve even in principle.
“I feel like a populace that owns guns is free and has some level of control over its own destiny, but that if they take away our guns we’re pretty much just subjects and have to hope the government treats us well.”
“Yes, there are some arguments for why this war might be just, and how it might liberate people who are suffering terribly. But I feel like we always hear this kind of thing and it never pans out. And every time we declare war, that reinforces a culture where things can be solved by force. I think we need to take an unconditional stance against aggressive war, always and forever.”
“Even though I can’t tell you how this regulation would go wrong, in past experience a lot of well-intentioned regulations have ended up backfiring horribly. I just think we should have a bias against solving all problems by regulating them.”
“Capital punishment might decrease crime, but I draw the line at intentionally killing people. I don’t want to live in a society that does that, no matter what its reasons.”
Some of these involve what social signal an action might send; for example, even a just war might have the subtle effect of legitimizing war in people’s minds. Others involve cases where we expect our information to be biased or our analysis to be inaccurate; for example, if past regulations that seemed good have gone wrong, we might expect the next one to go wrong even if we can’t think of arguments against it. Others involve differences in very vague and long-term predictions, like whether it’s reasonable to worry about the government descending into tyranny or anarchy. Others involve fundamentally different moral systems, like if it’s okay to kill someone for a greater good. And the most frustrating involve chaotic and uncomputable situations that have to be solved by metis or phronesis or similar-sounding Greek words, where different people’s Greek words give them different opinions.
You can always try debating these points further. But these sorts of high-level generators are usually formed from hundreds of different cases and can’t easily be simplified or disproven. Maybe the best you can do is share the situations that led to you having the generators you do. Sometimes good art can help.
The high-level generators of disagreement can sound a lot like really bad and stupid arguments from previous levels. “We just have fundamentally different values” can sound a lot like “You’re just an evil person”. “I’ve got a heuristic here based on a lot of other cases I’ve seen” can sound a lot like “I prefer anecdotal evidence to facts”. And “I don’t think we can trust explicit reasoning in an area as fraught as this” can sound a lot like “I hate logic and am going to do whatever my biases say”. If there’s a difference, I think it comes from having gone through all the previous steps – having confirmed that the other person knows as much as you might be intellectual equals who are both equally concerned about doing the moral thing – and realizing that both of you alike are controlled by high-level generators. High-level generators aren’t biases in the sense of mistakes. They’re the strategies everyone uses to guide themselves in uncertain situations.
This doesn’t mean everyone is equally right and okay. You’ve reached this level when you agree that the situation is complicated enough that a reasonable person with reasonable high-level generators could disagree with you. If 100% of the evidence supports your side, and there’s no reasonable way that any set of sane heuristics or caveats could make someone disagree, then (unless you’re missing something) your opponent might just be an idiot.
Some thoughts on the overall arrangement:
1. If anybody in an argument is operating on a low level, the entire argument is now on that low level. First, because people will feel compelled to refute the low-level point before continuing. Second, because we’re only human, and if someone tries to shame/gotcha you, the natural response is to try to shame/gotcha them back.
2. The blue column on the left is factual disagreements; the red column on the right is philosophical disagreements. The highest level you’ll be able to get to is the lowest of where you are on the two columns.
3. Higher levels require more vulnerability. If you admit that the data are mixed but seem to slightly favor your side, and your opponent says that every good study ever has always favored his side plus also you are a racist communist – well, you kind of walked into that one. In particular, exploring high-level generators of disagreement requires a lot of trust, since someone who is at all hostile can easily frame this as “See! He admits that he’s biased and just going off his intuitions!”
4. If you hold the conversation in private, you’re almost guaranteed to avoid everything below the lower dotted line. Everything below that is a show put on for spectators.
5. If you’re intelligent, decent, and philosophically sophisticated, you can avoid everything below the higher dotted line. Everything below that is either a show or some form of mistake; everything above it is impossible to avoid no matter how great you are.
6. The shorter and more public the medium, the more pressure there is to stick to the lower levels. Twitter is great for shaming, but it’s almost impossible to have a good-faith survey of evidence there, or use it to operationalize a tricky definitional question.
7. Sometimes the high-level generators of disagreement are other, even more complicated questions. For example, a lot of people’s views come from their religion. Now you’ve got a whole different debate.
8. And a lot of the facts you have to agree on in a survey of the evidence are also complicated. I once saw a communism vs. capitalism argument degenerate into a discussion of whether government works better than private industry, then whether NASA was better than SpaceX, then whether some particular NASA rocket engine design was better than a corresponding SpaceX design. I never did learn if they figured whose rocket engine was better, or whether that helped them solve the communism vs. capitalism question. But it seems pretty clear that the degeneration into subquestions and discovery of superquestions can go on forever. This is the stage a lot of discussions get bogged down in, and one reason why pruning techniques like double-cruxes are so important.
9. Try to classify arguments you see in the wild on this system, and you find that some fit and others don’t. But the main thing you find is how few real arguments there are. This is something I tried to hammer in during the last election, when people were complaining “Well, we tried to debate Trump supporters, they didn’t change their mind, guess reason and democracy don’t work”. Arguments above the first dotted line are rare; arguments above the second basically nonexistent in public unless you look really hard.
But what’s the point? If you’re just going to end up at the high-level generators of disagreement, why do all the work?
First, because if you do it right you’ll end up respecting the other person. Going through all the motions might not produce agreement, but it should produce the feeling that the other person came to their belief honestly, isn’t just stupid and evil, and can be reasoned with on other subjects. The natural tendency is to assume that people on the other side just don’t know (or deliberately avoid knowing) the facts, or are using weird perverse rules of reasoning to ensure they get the conclusions they want. Go through the whole process, and you will find some ignorance, and you will find some bias, but they’ll probably be on both sides, and the exact way they work might surprise you.
Second, because – and this is total conjecture – this deals a tiny bit of damage to the high-level generators of disagreement. I think of these as Bayesian priors; you’ve looked at a hundred cases, all of them have been X, so when you see something that looks like not-X, you can assume you’re wrong – see the example above where the libertarian admits there is no clear argument against this particular regulation, but is wary enough of regulations to suspect there’s something they’re missing. But in this kind of math, the prior shifts the perception of the evidence, but the evidence also shifts the perception of the prior.
Imagine that, throughout your life, you’ve learned that UFO stories are fakes and hoaxes. Some friend of yours sees a UFO, and you assume (based on your priors) that it’s probably fake. They try to convince you. They show you the spot in their backyard where it landed and singed the grass. They show you the mysterious metal object they took as a souvenier. It seems plausible, but you still have too much of a prior on UFOs being fake, and so you assume they made it up.
Now imagine another friend has the same experience, and also shows you good evidence. And you hear about someone the next town over who says the same thing. After ten or twenty of these, maybe you start wondering if there’s something to all of this UFOs. Your overall skepticism of UFOs has made you dismiss each particular story, but each story has also dealt a little damage to your overall skepticism.
I think the high-level generators might work the same way. The libertarian says “Everything I’ve learned thus far makes me think government regulations fail.” You demonstrate what looks like a successful government regulation. The libertarian doubts, but also becomes slightly more receptive to the possibility of those regulations occasionally being useful. Do this a hundred times, and they might be more willing to accept regulations in general.
As the old saying goes, “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then they fight you half-heartedly, then they’re neutral, then they then they grudgingly say you might have a point even though you’re annoying, then they say on balance you’re mostly right although you ignore some of the most important facets of the issue, then you win.”
I notice SSC commenter John Nerst is talking about a science of disagreement and has set up a subreddit for discussing it. I only learned about it after mostly finishing this post, so I haven’t looked into it as much as I should, but it might make good followup reading.
Tangential, but I think Graham’s original hierarchy needs some revision. I’ll copypaste from where I wrote about this earlier:
I would like to suggest two revisions to the disagreement hierarchy.
Revision 1: Add level DH4.5: Nonconstructive refutation.
The archetypical example of refuting an argument is finding a hole in it — “Your inference of P is unjustified given only what you’ve established so far.” (Or, better yet, “Your inference of P is unjustified given only what you’ve established so far; indeed, here is an example where what you’ve established so far holds, but P does not.”) But it’s possible to show an argument wrong without actually finding a hole in it. The classic example is showing that an argument proves too much. If an argument proves too much, you can conclude that it’s wrong — but you still don’t necessarily know exactly why it’s wrong. It’s still a form of refutation and should be above counterargument, but it’s not as good as a constructive refutation.
Revision 2: Replace DH6, “Refuting the central point”, with “Refutation and counterargument”.
“Refuting the central point” doesn’t really strike me as qualitatively different from “refutation”. Honestly to my mind, if you’re refuting some peripheral thing, that hardly even counts. When I argue I like to spot the other person lots of points because I want to get to the central disagreement as quickly as possible; arguing over peripheral stuff is mostly a waste of time. Of course, sometimes peripheral stuff becomes central later, but you can always un-spot a point.
Anyway, point is, what is qualitatively different is refuting and counterarguing. If you only refute but you don’t counterargue, all you’ve established is that the other person’s argument is wrong — not that your own position is right! Refutation does not automatically include counterargument, and I think this is worth singling out a separate higher level.
Let’s clarify something: outside, in the big room with the blue ceiling called meatspace, pretty much all high school lunch room debates are about social shaming and there is not much else. If you demand rigor, you are a dork and you lost. In fact, most people participating in them is probably not even aware of the higher levels.
When the Internet began, it was a highly intellectual space. Think UseNet, mostly professors. Of course the standards were high.
On the other hand, Twitter is now not much different from the high school lunchroom.
Blogs are in between. Or Reddit.
You should be aware where you are. Never demand rigor on Twitter. *rolls eyes* is a good argument on Twitter. It is literally the same as rolling eyes in the high school lunchroom.
I propose this pyramid (or a revised version thereof) be posted at the start of all SSC comment threads.
I wonder if there might be use in a study of how disagreements, responses, and rhetorical techniques ( like Schopenhauer’s guide.) Intersect. And how to bump a discussion that’s falling down the pyramids back up using rhetorical techniques.
Unfortunately, it’s not as easy to “grok” as the one by Graham. Needs reading the whole article.
Offtopic, do you know of anything similar to Schopenhauer’s guide?
What if people could denote a background shade color for their posts, with one color for meta-arguments, and another color for the actual argument? Unless you are near the top of a chain you usually shouldn’t change color from the comment above you.
I feel it would probably fail because these things always fail. Maybe this comment should be colored with “High-level generators of disagreement.”
This comment would be colored with high-level generators of disagreement, I think.
I don’t think forcing this scheme onto every slatestarcodex comment is a good idea. It would make the comments less welcoming to newcomers. Plus, not every comment needs to be a structured debate. Perhaps this would be something people decide to do when debating. I think one difficulty is accurately assessing the color in question. Everyone wants to think they are getting at the root of the issue, but often, we’re not.
Let me go on record as saying that this is perhaps the worst idea in the universe, not because the pyramid is incorrect, but because it will create tons and tons of meta-debate.
You know how sometimes, people will look at an argument, accuse it of one “fallacy”, and then leave it at that? “Correlation does not imply causation, your argument is invalid!” This is a terrible form of argument, closer to meta-debate than true debate. (Debate would go something more like “correlation can suggest causation, but there are lots of confounders here, and I’m wondering if you can back up what seems like an important assertion of causation more fully, or else make your argument without leaning on it.”)
Now imagine everyone having an easy reference for accusing one another of meta-debating, or using single facts or single studies, or not rising above the level of “disputing definitions”. And then imagine them disagreeing about whether that’s really what’s going on, and arguing about that instead of the actual point. I don’t want to see an SSC where that’s normalized.
If people were perfect debaters, then they would be able to use the pyramid well, and it wouldn’t create more meta-debate; but then again, if they were perfect debaters, they wouldn’t have to use the pyramid at all. We’re not perfect, which is why we fuck up in the first place; and even admitting that the pyramid is correct, I think it might haunt the comment section of this blog for years to come by creating lots and lots of meta-debate about who is arguing at what level of the pyramid.
If there’s one thing I learnt in my previous job, it’s that when I disagree with the opinion of an intelligent co-worker, it’s worth to ask for clarification. Very often the disagreement is simply because of communication failure, that is, I misunderstood what the co-worker was saying, and after clarifying the details, it turns out we’re actually on mostly the same opinion, but phrasing it differently.
I’ve been amazed at how much a few reflective listening skills can improve a conversation. Just to stop long enough to say “Here’s what I think you’re saying, is that right?” before diving in with one’s opinion goes a really long way in a potential disagreement.
I think this is a very important point.
It’s easier for me to say “look at these statistics proving more libertarian countries have higher life expectancy” than to say “since childhood, I’ve always felt a strong revulsion and defiance toward what I perceive as arbitrary, unjustified authority and/or social bullying. As an adult, much of what I see states doing and much of my own interactions with the state pattern-match to these qualities of human behavior I’ve always hated. Over the years, I’ve found countless examples of what seem like empirical data and real-life experience backing up my intuitions (of course, I was looking for them), so even if you can show me a different study proving big government works better in this case you’re not likely to shake my underlying conviction that big government is generally just bad.”
Yet I think one is also more likely to arrive at some form of mutual understanding when willing to frankly discuss reasons for disagreement of the latter sort, than when staying at the level of “your study says this, but my study says that,” or certainly at the level of social shaming.
But the reasons this takes more vulnerability is that if I am willing to admit my reasons for believing x aren’t fully rational and the interlocutor isn’t, I’ve just put myself in a weak position, rhetorically. Hence people would prefer to use facts to imply that they’re being fully rational while their opponents are guided by gut reactions and hunches, and/or remain at the bottom and/or Sphinx levels, which basically allow you to argue from the gut but without exposing yourself the way the higher level does.
I think you’re right, but I also think Scott meant “vulnerability to refutation”, not “emotional vulnerability”.
The higher levels of argumentation require using more precise definitions and counting the evidence that supports the points, instead of just asserting them vaguely. That’s bound to make your argument more vulnerable to attacks, as your opponent can now focus on the specific points you brought instead of guessing what your position entails.
The lower level assertion “the elites hate the people” is less vulnerable to criticism/refutation than the heigher level “the elites, defined as [owners of production means / people making more than X per year / people with de facto political privileges] hate the poor, and these four papers plus my lifestory are the reason why I believe this”.
I am pretty sure that the vulnerability Scott is talking about was not the chance of refutation, it is social vulnerability, the chance that a bad actor could use your willingness to entertain thinking at that level as proof that you are secretly endorsing socially unacceptable views (see Peterson, Jordan). When discussing things at a higher level, the chance that you will inadvertently produce a negative sound bite is much, much higher. This is one of the reason recent politicians (with one notable exception) seem to sound so affected, they are trying hard never make any phrase which can be used out of context.
This only really works if your opponent is truly Bayesian. For most people, this would only strengthen their beliefs as per The Cowpox of Doubt\attitude innoculation.
I don’t think that’s fair. Non-Bayesians do sometimes change their mind. It’s not usually a conscious process, and probably it’s less likely than a rationalist doing so, but it still happens. The Cowpox of Doubt is about only ever experiencing bad counter-arguments, whereas if you can get to the top of the pyramid you’re giving good arguments against a point. No one argument in this vein is going to carry the day(unless you have an opponent who is both unusually scrupulous and who has never heard that argument before), but large numbers of them will often tell in time.
I agree.
The Bayesian effect on people’s priors that Scott discusses in this article isn’t caused by your debating partner being a Bayesian philosopher. It’s caused by your debating partner having a Bayesian brain. Brains do in fact run on a semi-Bayesian system, or they wouldn’t work at all.
The system is generally very bad at solving any specific, abstract example of a Bayesian problem, much as most people can’t solve equations of motion when you set the things out in front of them on pencil and paper But it still routinely performs Bayesian-like analysis of problems, just as people routinely catch a ball even though they can’t solve its equations of motion consciously.
Our entire sensory system revolves around prior expectations and our brain’s ability to match stimuli to the most likely pattern available in our consciousness given its list of priors.
Our ability to navigate the physical and social world depends on us having a mix of ultra-high-confidence priors (“if I press the gas pedal, the car accelerates”), high-confidence priors (“the other drivers are mostly trying to avoid collisions”), and low-confidence priors undergoing experimentation (“this is the fastest route to work, but if I get caught in a traffic jam eight times in a row then I’m probably wrong about this and should find a new route”). If we never updated our priors we’d never [i]learn.[/i]
And in that spirit, if you provide enough experiences and reasons to change a prior, most people will change that prior in the direction of what you provide. The precise value of ‘enough’ may be frustratingly high, or movement in that direction may be slower than you like, but it’s not a null effect.
I’m reasonably sure I’m more likely to change my priors if I get reasons to do so from independent sources, or at least apparently independent sources.
No one of the sources has total responsibility or gets total credit for changing my mind.
Perhaps we’re all Bayesians in some sense? At least those willing to rise above the dotted lines in Scott’s triangle.
In my experience, over 90% of references to Bayes in actual practical discussion like this are utterly superfluous. In nearly all such cases one could simply refer, e.g., to considering new evidence and adjusting one’s beliefs according to its strength. I think it’s quite rare that jargony references to updating priors and the like add anything meaningful.
I think the non-superfluous references to Bayesianism are along the lines of Simon_Jester’s use of it to refer to just the way our brains work. I use the jargon because it’s the default in my field, but I’m not sure that it’s terribly useful in practical discussions most of the time, as you say. So perhaps I should change my *ahem* priors about what language is appropriate.
Isn’t the point of Bayesian reasoning that you are practicing it whether you think you are or not? I thought it was supposed to be inescapable, like evolution.
Thanks for the shoutout 🙂
I thought of this post as an excellent example of erisology while reading it and was pleasantly surprised to find out that you knew about the concept when I got to the end. I’ve carefully avoided calling it the science of disagreement though, so far favouring the study of disagreement because much of it (the stuff I do anyway) doesn’t hold scientific standard. Also it might fit better in with the humanities than the sciences (although this sort of goes against the whole idea of transcending intellectual gulfs) because the natural way to do it is most likely philosophy-like analysis and history-like textual interpretation. The description on my blog is more of a wishlist – but yeah, some actual science would be cool.
Dividing the pyramid into an empirical and a philosophical half is a great idea. And even more important is how the lower levels are actually downstream from the highest – it’s almost as if the upper grey triangle is actually “behind” the rest of the pyramid, propping it up, but you can only see it by climbing all the way up to the top level and get an unobscured view.
It seems that for disagreements, Plato’s Cave might be literally true.
I’d also add one further category at the tip of the pyramid – differing axioms. The classic example is “An embryo is a human blessed by God with a soul at the instant of conception” vs “An embryo is just a few cells with potential – if it can’t subjectively experience the world, it isn’t a moral agent and deserves no consideration in its own right”.
Arguments over axioms are supremely unproductive, because a true case of differing axioms is unresolvable even in principle, but they’re unproductive in a similar way to high-level generators(where both sides can understand and respect the other in principle), not in the same way to gotchas and social markers.
I feel like Scott sort of covered that under “high-level generators of disagreement”.
In Scott’s hierarchy it’s clearly in that category, but deep-seated heuristics that generate broader political arguments are very different in practice from true axioms, because the heuristics can change due to evidence. I think it’d be useful to distinguish between them.
Too bring in a meta-argument here, is there really a separate category of axioms separate from heuristics, or are they simply heuristics that are more firmly held and less easily challenged? Axioms can change (take the idea of a change in religious beliefs) and arguments against axioms are not futile as a result, even if they are unlikely to bring about a change in belief, so whilst a good-faith argument requires people to acknowledge their priors I am not sure that there is a real distinction between axioms and heuristics here. It looks like a single sliding scale of priors to me, all of which are best acknowledged without attempting to buttress particular ones by making them axiomatic; indeed the introduction of axiom as a category is probably non-conducive to open and honest argument as it allows a participant to actively discourage discussion of particular beliefs by labelling them as axiomatic, rather than simply expressing the fact they hold this particular prior for this particular reason.
Note also the simpler point that regardless of how firmly held each party’s opposing priors might be this does not make seeking out high-level generators of disagreement (I might want a snappier title to keep using that…) pointless. I have a very strong prior that can be caricatured as “socialism is never the right option” but still enjoy discussing politics with people with a belief that socialism is the answer, because I learn how they see the world working and where my prior does and does not speak to theirs. That our respective strongly-held priors are unchanged does not make the attempt pointless or unproductive.
I think the «value of searching the high-level generator of disagreement» part could benefit from an explicit mention of «splash damage».
Just as social shaming is for bystanders, a good argument can change your «bystander beliefs» — the studies cited might not convincing enough to overturn the balance of many well-researched value tradeoffs, but you learn things about adjacent issues where you didn’t have any strong opinions, and you might learn something about them.
Also, you say that you can respect the other person and their differing position — while this is immensely valuable in itself, I think learning about tangentially related issues where you want to collaborate (in addition to learning where you need to agree to disagree on values) might be a significant additional gain.
I think this fails to take Aumann’s Agreement Theorem seriously enough. Even at the upper levels, you assume a model of disagreement where people’s opinions will change gradually and predictably from discussions, either towards a compromise or just remaining static. This is not what we’d expect from genuine disagreements. The gradual compromise does make sense if you’re modelling argument as a sort of cultural battle, where the factual questions are merely weapons that you use to support your side, and where cultural rules force you to yield political ground in proportion to the arguments lost. However, you don’t seem to explicitly acknowledge this model much in your post.
I would argue that it can be seen as weakening the foundation of a building. The building is often not going to fail gradually, even if the weakening is gradual. Instead, you get catastrophic failure. If one support goes, the others get too much load and they go as well.
People probably don’t follow the VNM axioms, so Aumann probably doesn’t apply. The independence axiom’s particularly fraught, and I think human preferences aren’t always transitive either.
Related to the top section, re: splits based on high level ethical positions etc for commonly debated issues where there’s a set of reasonably coherent streams to most positions it feels like it should be possible to create flowcharts of the reasonable coherent chains of reasoning.
Because most have a few coherent logic paths.
[Do you believe a 1 month old foetus is a person with full ethical weight] yes/no/maybe
[Do you believe inequality is more important than absolute wealth, ie is 100 people with 100 bucks each better than 99 people with 101 and one person with 1,000,000? ] yes/no/maybe
The thing is how to treat the “islands”.
Because some people take bizarre positions that stem from what seems to be the belief that [oddball belief] just a facet of the universe. It’s not exactly “illogical” or incoherent. After all, most positions have at their base at least a handful of base assumptions like “People being in agony is mostly bad” or “Murdering people is bad”
But most people share a small-ish subset of common-ish lower level precepts and mostly seem to differ on a modest number like whether murdering 1 person to save 1,000,000,000 is ok.
But then some people have islands out in the middle of nowhere of “Failing to wear yellow hats every third wednesday is basically worse than being a murder-rapist”
And I’m not sure how to treat those islands in a flowchart other than a giant nest of esoteric short-tree positions off to the side.
Beautiful post, which deserves a place on the list of SSC classics. The one part that makes me sort of uneasy is the characterization of social shamers, where I can’t help but feel that this take on their intentions is overly-sweeping and/or uncharitable. (I’ve had this feeling before about similar discussions on this blog, and I tend to find others’ views of people’s intentions to be too cynical, and this may well say more about me than about anyone’s characterization of social shamers.)
In particular, I’m kind of torn on this passage:
On the one hand, I believe a lot of the time this is true, and social shamers even openly admit it (“I want to make racists feel afraid again of expressing their views!”). On the other hand, I know people personally who are sometimes inclined to argue in a way that would fall under this post’s definition of social shaming, and I don’t have the impression that this tactic is deliberate, or that even if it’s their subconscious intention they realize that’s what they’re doing. Perhaps with some people it’s more of a plea (which is almost an argument but skips the crucial argumentative step) along the lines of “(1) It’s clear that my opponent’s position amounts to X; and (2) we’ve already agreed that X is so ridiculous/repugnant that it’s not worth listening to; therefore (3) my opponent shouldn’t be listened to”. This is a lazy excuse for argumentation to be sure, but I see a (admittedly fine) line between that and a consciously-intended social power play.
I agree. This may be Scott typical-minding. Perhaps people-oriented people are quite frequently swayed by peer pressure and other appeals to emotion, but this is far less the case for system-oriented people?
So then it is not so much the case that these people are defecting from the norm, but rather, that they use debating tactics that are effective on themselves.
Yeah, I think there are sort of three overlapping categories that rely mainly on social shaming/signaling in ‘debates’ (more accurately, arguments, more accurately still, posturing matches disguised as arguments).
1) People who genuinely are too thick to realize that insulting people does not in fact to anything to prove them wrong.
2) People who deliberately use the insults as a way to mark out a social space in which they can insult their enemies without consequence, or who are intentionally fighting to ‘conquer’ a social space for their own side.
3) People who are a bit too thick to have consciously analyzed and worked out a strategy of denigrating dissenters to secure more influence over their social space, but who still reflexively behave in this way, because it serves the purposes outlined in (2) and they are conditioned to pursue those goals even if they don’t pursue them constantly.
…
(1) is rare. (2) requires a fairly high level of self-awareness. But (3)? (3) is most of the human race, because we start playing social influence games in early childhood, and the fear of losing social influence is a strong pressure to optimize one’s strategies for preserving status. Children and young adults can and do optimize those strategies long before they get anywhere near the level of self-awareness required to understand what they’re doing. Which is a large part of why the psychiatric industry even has a job.
Nearly all humans exhibit this instinctive urge to defend our social ‘territory’ and (under some conditions) press attacks into others’ “territory.” To define a domain in which others cannot insult or offend against us without consequence, to create a safe ‘citadel’ within which [i]we[/i] can insult [i]others[/i] without consequence, and to overthrow the domains and citadels of those we are opposed to.
So we do a lot of things that are, in effect, social power plays of the “huh, I sure showed HIM” type. And we may have conscious motivations for advancing the arguments we use to do that… but on some very important level, we wouldn’t be doing it if not for a desire to metaphorically pee on trees to mark our social territory.
I think there’s also (4), people who don’t have any empathy for the other side and act cruelly because cruelty is fun. Pain + distance = comedy, and all that.
(I’m not sure if that’s what you meant by #3, actually…)
*thoughtful* I had a probably relevant experience a few years ago.
I’d decided that I needed to learn about climate change. I knew the topic was politically fraught, so selected a MOOC purporting to teach the scientific underpinning of climate change, i.e. how it worked, rather than anything either obviously partisan or intended for those who avoid STEM.
Fairly early on I asked a question that mentioned the medieval warm period. It was something like “how does this prediction compare with the temperatures of the medieval warm period?” The result was somewhat of a pile on; it appears that the “medieval warm period” is mentioned in some common low quality arguments about climate change. Thus my use of it “proved” that I was an anti-climate change troll.
This was in a context of other IMO poor quality arguments in favour of the reality of human caused climate change – in particular, in a course on mechanisms, presumably intended for the scientifically competent, the instructors found it neccessary to begin by stressing the proportion of climate scientists who agree that the phenomenon is real. It took a lot of research for me to get past this evidence that some believers in climate change were “true believers” who did not understand the scientific method, and were so frightened of clarifying questions that they resorted to social shaming in response.
Probably the root cause of the nonsense was a combination of fatigue – self-appointed refuters of anti-climate-change propaganda too tired to distinguish a question from the start of a disingenuous debating tactic – and, importantly, research showing that the single most effective argument for convincing the average person of the reality of climate change is to cite the proportion of cllimate scientists who agree with it.
At any rate, I think both parts of this experience – the shut down from the audience, and the implicit claim that the scientific method is based on majority voting – are relevant to Scott’s points, and to yours. I’m just not sure how they fit.
[And by the way, for those NOT in STEM, the scientific method involves designing experiments to potentially refute a theory. It’s not a popularity contest – at least in theory – though sometimes it certainly winds up looking like one.]
Yes. I think I meant to sharpen my point in my comment above, by saying that although the syllogism I laid out (“(1) It’s clear that my opponent’s position amounts to X; and (2)…”) is mainly unreasonable because it doesn’t bother to justify (1); yet many of those who follow it probably do sincerely believe that (1) is true and very obviously so and/or are feeling too tired/lazy to check if (1) really does hold.
I’d go further than that. I think social shaming is usually intended to persuade, because, between sufficiently people-oriented people, it is persuasive. People are pretty good at rationalizing a position when they have a good reason to, and the prospect of being drummed out of the tribe for being a weirdo is a pretty good reason.
On a related note, years ago I made up (for myself) “Cole’s hierarchy of discourse,” a way of ranking arguments according to what they intend to do and how far removed they are from accomplishing something. Tier one is two people who agree that something should be done and what that something is, and they’re arguing over the proper way to do it, e.g. two people on a trip arguing over the quickest route. Tier two is when one person is legitimately trying to bring the other around to a different point of view (so that, in theory, you can then accomplish something). Tier three is when you’ve accepted that the other person’s POV won’t change but you’re arguing anyway in the hopes that you’ll learn something about each other or arrive at new insights as a side benefit. Tier four is arguing just to argue, AKA being a dick. The other person is basically irrelevant there, and you’re arguing to reinforce to yourself your own sense of cleverness and superiority.
I composed the hierarchy years ago, when I mostly hung around on internet forums having arguments that don’t really matter with other people who argue for fun. The shaming-shutdown aspect basically never came up, possibly because they never took it that seriously. I guess that would qualify as tier five, arguing purely to terminate the argument. Not that it matters, since the whole point of the hierarchy was so I could ask myself, when I got into arguments, just what I was hoping to get out of this, and tier four is useless already. NB that two people can be on different tiers for the same argument; you can be honestly trying to convince me while I’m just being a jerk …
I liked the post but there’s one thing that drives me nuts whenever I see it: the scientific consensus.
Scientists sometimes form a consensus within a field after carefully reviewing the evidence and weighing different possible models. More often, they form a consensus because of intellectual incest. One or two well-known papers produce a suggestive result; that result is cited in contemporary reviews; later reviews cite those reviews; eventually it ends up in a textbook just in time to be shown to be incomplete and misleading.
In my own field the consensus explanation for how the system I work with is organized came about through this kind of game of telephone. You can actually go back to the original papers and read in the authors’ own words that their experiments can’t distinguish between what would become the consensus and alternative explanations. But the consensus in the field is so strong that in the last twenty years nobody has actually went back and checked using modern techniques which could make that distinction. That’s good for me, because that lack of interest leaves me with an awesome thesis project, but it’s bad for science.
Consensus isn’t scientific; it’s in fact the precise opposite of science to base your conclusions on what other researchers think rather than interpreting the experimental evidence.
I have a really strong objection to your last sentence, but I’m trying to frame it in a way that is productive, and follows the guidelines our host is trying to encourage with this post.
We always weight evidence according to how well it agrees with what we already think. “Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence” is simply a statement of that fact. This is a huge part of science, and I’d say it’s a feature, not a bug.
It might be that we need explicit mechanisms for allowing and encouraging consensus-challenging ideas. But at what point does that mean we have to start taking creationists and parapsychologists seriously? Even a serious consideration of their ideas requires time and energy that cannot then be devoted to stuff we actually think might be worthwhile.
I’m not sure how to balance things correctly, but I think your comment pushes too heavily on the anti-consensus side of the scales.
The problem with dogma is that scientists can:
– greatly overestimate the quality of the evidence in favor of the dogma
– start interpreting the outcomes of their experiments in a biased way, because they favor the dogma over what the experiments show
– decide not to publish experiments that give the ‘wrong’ outcome
– look down on, deny jobs and funding to people who try to check the validity of the dogma; resulting in scientists being afraid to do so
– be very skeptical of some theories & experiments and far less skeptical of others, because of the political implications of the theories & experiments being correct
– build a large quantity of work that depends on the dogma being correct, resulting in them becoming fearful for their own reputation and that of their field, if they were to admit to be wrong
At a certain level you can have a reinforcing system where it looks like all the evidence clearly supports the dogma, even though there is actually a feedback-loop at work, where the community prevents strong evidence against the dogma from being discovered and presented.
Personally, I favor erring on the side of being more skeptical. At that end of the scale, the cost is that you collect more evidence than is strictly necessary, which is really not that bad, especially given the replication crisis.
I can’t deny any of the points you bring up. I’ve seen them all in action.
That being said, I think that it’s possible to err on the side of iconoclasm, and I’ve seen people on this very website essentially arguing that BECAUSE something is dogma in, e.g., a social science, it is inherently suspicious. Which is madness. Sometimes a whole bunch of smart people thinking the same thing do so because it’s, you know, right. And I feel that should be our default prior.
However I’m not sure where I want to come down at the end of the day in terms of how this applies to actual researchers within a field, like, say, Nabil, or me. Still ruminating on that one.
When something needs to be treated as a dogma (AGW) as opposed to just being commonly accepted (the germ theory of disease), then it is inherently suspicious.
I’m not sure what the meaningful practical difference between those two conditions is. How can I distinguish between the two?
If you mean dogma vs. acceptance, I assumed you had a difference in mind already when you mentioned dogma. I think there are two differences between dogma-style consensus and non-dogmatic consensus: the fact that anyone feels the need to point out the consensus at all, and the political or religious ferment surrounding the issue.
Once upon a time there was religious and political/sociological opposition to the germ theory of disease, but there is none to speak of anymore (not even among anti-vaxxers). Significantly, this opposition would have existed regardless of the objective truth of the germ theory–that is, even if it had been disproven by later science. Today there is both political opposition to AGW and political support for AGW. The motives behind both seem rather orthogonal to any future, post-political conclusion about the truth of AGW.
If I understand you correctly, you’re asking when we’re justified in being skeptical of unlikely claims.
The answer to that is that we don’t need a justification to be skeptical. Skepticism is the default response in science. The onus is always on the person advancing a model to provide experimental evidence to validate it. Reversing that would be insanely wasteful, as you point out.
The alternative that you favor, being skeptical only in the absence of consensus opinion, may be acceptable for a layman who is incapable of properly evaluating scientific evidence. But for a scientist or someone working in an applied science like engineering or medicine you need to understand the limitations of the models you use in order to do your job properly. That means understanding both the model itself and the evidence which supports it.
Especially now, when large portions of the established literature in many fields are being revealed as irreproducible, you can’t rely solely on the judgement of other scientists. You need to roll up your sleeves and try to figure out whether the literature actually supports the claims people are making.
It’s not that I favour only being skeptical in the absence of consensus. It’s that I favour being less skeptical in the presence of consensus (or more skeptical in its absence). Basically, I’m suggesting that consensus should affect our priors, and priors should affect our judgement of evidence.
However both you and Aapje above reveal problems with this view. I’m going to have to think about this for a while.
At the base level, you are right Enkidum. At the very least, consensus means “other people have looked at this problem and found the evidence persuasive.” That is positive Beyesian evidence for the conclusion, it just isn’t anything close to dispositive because people attempt to bring about consensus other than through strictly rational persuasion, and those that make up the consensus are imperfect.
What is the pragmatic manifestation of “being less skeptical”, when we are talking about the difference between 80% certain something isn’t true and 90% certain something isn’t true?
Most of science can, I think, claim better than 20% reliability in its consensus beliefs. But most of science’s consensus beliefs are of no relevance to anyone outside that field. The ones that do claim to be of paramount importance to laymen, and particularly the ones that call for substantial action, are the worst of the bunch and are the ones with the least spread in p(true) between the consensus and contrarian views.
TL,DR: My prior for all (non-rocket) scientific belief or opinion, consensus or otherwise, is p<<<0.05 that I should give a damn.
This sounds like a recipe for an Iron Age lifestyle.
I mean, the germ theory of disease is a scientific consensus that governs much of how we live and behave, including large swathes of public regulations (food safety, etc.). It affects our private behavior (people used to treat the sick very differently before they believed in germs). It affects how we react to new, unknown sickness in our area.
Under your philosophy, John Schilling, why is the germ theory of diseases not a good example of a case where we should “assume p <<< 0.05 that any given scientific prescription for how to live is correct?" Why shouldn't we be ignoring the germ theory of disease on the grounds that it's probably just something a handful of quacks pressured everyone else into believing?
@Randy M: agreed with everything you say, though reading between your lines I suspect you take that to imply a lot more skepticism about consensus than I think is warranted. But *shrugs* I don’t know that I have a good enough justification for my opinion here, and I think that there’s enough anecdata out there about consensus being wrong that there are definite reasons to be wary of over-emphasizing the importance of consensus.
@John Schilling: Eh… the 80% vs 90% cases aren’t the kinds of things I was thinking of (and aren’t the kinds of things I think can be usefully quantified). Rather, more along the lines of effective certainty about truth. So effectively 100% prior certainty vs something way, way closer to 0%. (That is, according to the consensus.)
So… what about those cases? I think you would agree that in those cases, even people within the field have reason to weight their judgements according to the consensus opinion? Perhaps not as strongly as the consensus might imply (for reasons that have been given up and down this thread), but I think it should play a role. And as for people outside the field, I think to the extent they’re entitled to an opinion, it’s pretty much got to be “whatever pretty much everyone in the field seems to agree on”.
However… I think you are definitely correct that there’s a problem in moving from purely factual questions to practical advice that is supposedly implied by scientific consensus. I don’t know if I agree with your claim about p(true) of consensus and contrarian views, but at the very least I agree that there’s reason to universally downgrade p(true) of ALL views when they’re impacting on practical matters, unless there’s an existing technology that works, in a way that is apparently explained by the view. (Which I think is, more or less, what you meant by the rocket science thing?)
@Simon_Jester
See my suggestion above that John’s “rocket science” = science that resulted in or explains existing technology. Which I think “germ theory of diseases” pretty clearly falls into.
If there’s an ongoing debate within the field, then there isn’t “effectively 100% prior certainty” and anybody who says otherwise is selling snake oil. That’s the point where my prior goes to “80% this claim is either false or too weakly true to be usefully actionable”.
If there isn’t an ongoing debate in the field, then the claim probably still isn’t usefully actionable for a layman. If I doubt the germ theory of disease, what am I going to do about it? Save money by not paying extra for that fancy “pasteurized” milk?
And at the meta level: “Consensus” is like “everybody knows”, a self-refuting term in that, where it is actually true, people generally don’t bother using it or even holding the sort of discussions where they would be inclined to use it.
Not worry so much about that delicious medium-rare chicken!
@John
Agreed, with a little bit of hand-waving I’m not going to get into here. But what I’m interested in, and what I think Nabil was originally thinking about, is cases where there ISN’T such debate, because there genuinely is consensus. What should that do to our priors, both as experts and laypeople?
Render them irrelevant, because we aren’t having a debate and probably aren’t thinking privately about the question. Pretending that your every thought, word, and deed is a Bayesian calculation, just makes it harder to do explicit Bayesian calculation on the rare occasion when it is appropriate.
I somewhat doubt that you reject consensus as much as you imply.
In any field investigating anything every tool and method is going to be based on thousands of assumptions. Most of them probably mostly correct or “correct enough” for the methods/tool to work as expected.
I am not an expert on chemical fluorescence but I’m happy to accept the consensus in the form of accepting results from machines which utilize it.
I’m not an expert on RNA interaction and digestion… but I’m willing to accept data generated from workflows that rely on it.
For every belief within your field that you’re genuinely skeptical about there’s probably 1000 consensus’s that you happily build upon.
I think it’s important to make a distinction between “established scientific fact” and “a consensus theory on something that is still uncertain”. Or something like that anyway.
E.g. using germ theory to justify following “consensus”. That’s something directly observable, we can see bacteria and watch them multiply. We can make predictions (“this thing that kills bacteria will make you feel better”) and rapidly prove (or disprove) the result.
Or Keplerian orbital dynamics, which are directly observable (as are their limitations).
Something like AGW or the many worlds interpretation etc., these are theories that have a lot of support, and are plausible explanations for observable phenomenon. So a “consensus” in these fields isn’t meaningless. But it is still a “best guess” that’s yet to be proven out (AGW because we’re making forward predictions about a very complex system we don’t fully understand, many worlds because it might not be directly observable at all).
And none of this even touches on the sort of false consensus that gets built by one or two flawed studies getting overhyped until they become dogma.
Point is, there are levels of consensus, and it’s not fair to treat all skepticism of “consensus” as equivalent to “oh, so you’d question whether the earth revolves around the sun? That’s a consensus!” Just as it’s unfair to treat all “consensus” as baseless dogma.
I endorse gdub’s comment but want to add something from a practical standpoint to show more of where I’m coming from.
When I do a new assay for the first time I look up how it’s supposed to work, and I look at the sort of results these kinds of assays generate in the literature well before I ever attempt it. I try to think through whether it’s appropriate for my experiments although I have been mistaken before. And whenever possible I test it out with positive and negative controls to make sure that it’s measuring what it’s supposed to be measuring.
That may sound like bragging but in science that’s actually the bare minimum. If you don’t ask these questions and try to answer them… well, you get a shitty paper like the one I’m presenting today in journal club.
There is a lot that I don’t understand about the machines and reactions that I use in the lab, but I can evaluate them when it touches my field. I can make sure that the computer program gives sensible results with prior data, or that a flow cytometer is picking up signal and not random noise, without understanding the math or optics beyond a basic level.
You shouldn’t rely on the scientific consensus when you’re doing science. It’s a tool for everyone outside of a specific field to base their decisions on. You can’t train every single citizen to the level of a PhD in every field they need to have an opinion on so they are able to synthesize the available evidence into their own scientific opinion. The consensus may be wrong, but I certainly know the way I’m going to place my bets.
I do think it would be valuable to more formally build a scientific consensus on issues of major importance, like the IPCC does with AGW, rather than rely on an informal consensus which can be based on very weak evidence.
I’m not really sure how valuable this is for the purposes of argument. I would guesstimate that roughly 1% of global warming skeptics are lukewarmers arguing for the low end of IPCC predictions, and 99% either have never read anything by the IPCC and think “water vapor is the biggest greenhouse gas” is a devastating riposte, or can’t be convinced the IPCC isn’t a socialist cabal that simply fabricates what it likes and ignores what it doesn’t.
Well I would guesstimate <1% of anti-skeptics are actual climate experts, and 99% are people parroting "denial is a crime" because The Daily Show made them laugh at an icky climate denialist, or various other stuff gleaned second- or fifth-hand from Al Gore PowerPoints.
I still think the IPCC is a useful "formal consensus building" exercise, and could be valuably applied to other areas where we aren't quite certain enough to establish "facts" but generating a formal best guess is valuable for advising policy.
I agree somewhat. If the doctor hands you a prescription pad then, unless you have scientific or medical training, you’re better off trusting him than not.
That said, there aren’t many cases where a layman actually needs to “have an opinion on” any scientific question. If you can’t evaluate a claim then your opinion on it is worthless. We can’t and shouldn’t train everyone to be a scientist but we could at least try to instill some intellectual humility.
Also, I would be horrified if my field started behaving like climatologists. I understand the siege mentality that they’re under, given how thoroughly politicized their research is. But it’s not healthy to enforce message discipline on a scientific field. Journals are primarily responsible for disseminating results to other scientists; when they take it on themselves to be “responsible” for how laymen might misinterpret those findings, they’re abandoning their actual responsibility.
Note that extreme ‘bad end’ climate change outcomes are borderline existential risk for humanity.
That being the case, it’s pretty easy to construct arguments for why the scientists working in the field have a higher duty to the cause of “get the truth about our field, and ONLY the truth, to the laymen” than to the cause of “keep up a maximally high-minded discussion within our own ivory tower.”
I am confident that I could construct a scenario where any given scientific field has a duty to “get the truth out to avert existential crisis.”
This is how critics of GMOs are framing their objections, on the strongest possible interpretation of the narrowest band of worst outcomes.
There are more alternatives than either trusting your doctor’s prescription, or not trusting it. Doctors make mistakes, and the less time they have per patient, the more mistakes they are likely to make. I am not qualified to prescribe medications – but I can certainly double check potential interactions with my other medications, make reasonable evaluations of potential side effects (vs leaving the problem untreated), and even consider potential effects beyond myself.
Thus for example, when given antibiotics for something that’s probably viral, just in case it’s bacterial, I can make a decision about whether to use them. (Of course it helps if the doctor says that’s what she’s doing, either to me or in my hearing.)
If you don’t have time for more than a coin flip, then your odds are indeed better if you trust the professional. But if it’s important to you, you probably have time for more. And I’ve received a lot of mutually contradictory advice from medical professionals (broadening beyond doctors), much of it plainly out of date. (Health plans in the US publicize many outdated nostrums, sometimes putting them into the mouths of nurses and nursing assistants [who I suspect are working from a script, not from professional knowledge]).
But you also can’t train every scientist to the level of a PhD on every aspect of their own field.
I’m kind of a neuroscientist. I know vastly more than virtually anyone alive about some very, very particular aspects of my field, but once I get more than one or two steps removed from those specific aspects, there are literally hundreds if not thousands of hours of work that would be necessary for me to get to the consensus-challenging stage. Or even to the stage of judging what is a plausible challenge vs what is pseudoscientific wishful thinking.
I’m going to be dogmatic about this: the above is true for every human being that has ever lived, save that most of them aren’t really experts about anything other than the mundane details of their own lives.
So everybody, including ALL experts, depend on a massive web of consensuses. There’s no way around this. We have to hope that the very few people around who are capable of judging a particular consensus are doing due diligence, but we have to be realistic that in many cases, they’re not. So… I dunno.
It occurs to me that I may have misread the emphasis in your comment and I’m possibly not really disagreeing with anything you said. It also occurs to me that I should go get some of that neuroscience I supposedly do done.
I mostly agree with this comment, but I want to make the point that agreeing with the consensus is an argument from authority. It doesn’t matter if the authority is 97% of scientists, or 100%. It is not a valid substitute for a real argument. If you are not qualified to make that argument yourself, then you should not be prepared to discuss the issue at hand in any depth.
People don’t recognize this because we’re talking about science, and you’re not anti-science, are you? But of course scientists can go astray, even 97% or 100% of them. I see this mistake made even here, and not infrequently.
I think it’s a mistake to dismiss appeals to authority just because they’re not valid deductive logic. Lots of things that aren’t deductively valid are nonetheless super-useful heuristics. Scientific communities can go astray, yes, but so can you. You have to weight the probability that the consensus has gone awry against the probability that you will make a mistake when you try to evaluate all the evidence yourself. When you’re a non-expert trying to evaluate a technical claim, the probability that you will make substantive mistakes is pretty much 1, and you should weight the Authority Heuristic pretty heavily.
You are mistaking an appeal to authority within the context of living one’s life and within an argument. If you ask me if I believe in X, which is something within field Y that all Y-studying scientists believe, I will likely say, sure, yeah. But I will not get into an argument about X because I don’t know anything about it. Of course I will assume, knowing nothing else, that said group Y is probably correct.
I think alarmist thinking on AGW is bullshit because I have read hundreds of arguments and looked at dozens of original papers, and yes, partly because I have seen many, many examples of behavior on the part of pro-AGW scientists that give me pause. I am prepared to argue against alarmist AGW (not here, because we’ve been over it several times).
I think string theory is likely to go nowhere because I have read some low-level books both pro and con and I have seen a lot of descriptions of the social/career nature of the field and I know something of what happens to the beliefs of a group of people when there is no experimentation handy to provide a check on their ideas. But I am not prepared to argue against it because I can only make the vague arguments I just made.
Can something really simultaneously be 1. a good reason for believing X, 2. my actual reason for believing X, and yet simultaneously 3. inadmissible as evidence in a debate about X?
That idea seems deeply weird to me. I need to think about it more.
crh: At first glance, #2 can go with either, but #1 and #3 are hard to match up.
The only case where I can imagine both is if you’re intentionally limiting the debate to a subset of the issue – e.g., “women should have complete control over their bodies” may be both a good reason to believe in legal abortion and your actual reason, but it doesn’t apply to a debate that’s specifically limited to the question of fetal personhood.
crh:
I would say:
1. it’s a good enough reason
2. yes
3. admissible but valueless. If you have a meatier contribution to make, make it. If you don’t, just listen to the argument without getting involved.
Allow me to try one more time using a positive example. I’m a pharma chemist. I am prepared to argue any number of issues in the fields of chemistry, biology (not as many), and medicinal chemistry. I expect to gain zero points from an argument such as “Dude, it’s my field,” or “Everyone in my field thinks that.” Either I make an argument using facts and scientific reasoning, or I decide not to bother with the conversation.
I don’t think it’s valueless. It establishes burden of proof. If you’re going against the scientific consensus, especially if it’s an area in which you are not yourself an expert, then a priori it’s much more likely that you made a mistake than that the field as a hole did. So you’d better have some really good arguments for why that’s not the case. It sounds like in the specific case of AGW you have (or at least believe you have) both arguments against the consensus conclusions directly and arguments for why the consensus is more likely than usual to have gone awry in this particular case. That’s fine. I’m not saying appeals to authority are always correct or that they can admit no counterarguments, I’m just saying that merely labeling something an “appeal to authority” is not such a counterargument.
Consensus is valuable but fragile. It’s better than nothing, but (should be) vulnerable to any evidence that contradicts the theories the consensus is based on. Consensus beats conjecture, but evidence trumps consensus.
Consensus can be dangerous if it prematurely causes an uncertain question to be considered resolved.
I think given the replication crisis and the doubt put on well regarded theories, scientific consensus should be weighted lower than it would in the ideal world. Perhaps differently in various fields, but that requires some expert knowledge itself.
Lower than in the ideal world, certainly, but nowhere near 0.
Who is arguing for zero? The argument is against using “scientific consensus” as a shaming tactic to put skepticism outside the Overton window, not that “99 out of 100 smart people agree” is totally meaningless.
This is one of those topics where some people need to hear “do more” and some people need to hear “do less” and I don’t know either what the correct level is nor which side you or most anyone here falls onto.
If you are an absolutist, you probably need to modify your view.
Fair enough. +1.
Yes. Argments from consensus are only relevant to people who either cannot understand the underlying data, or choose not to put in the effort to do so. Being human, scientists are subject to all the usual sources of error, including being influenced by the beliefs of their peers. But that’s not what the scientific method is about, and anything that claims to be “science” but doesn’t use the scientific method, is at best using the term in the archaic sense, as “a system of knowledge” – and at worst, claiming the mantle of science in order to profit from deceiving the unwary.
Congratulations on spotting the omission.
I disagree. They ought to be relevant to anyone with enough intellectual humility to think Prob(I have/might misunderstand the underlying data) is at least comparable to Prob(the majority of experts have misunderstood the underlying data).
It’s good to be a skeptic. It’s not good to pair your skepticism of everyone else with perfect confidence in your own ability to reason from data.
Lucky for you, Scott gave you a great excuse to ignore the scientific consensus. He said that it can only be measured by survey. I agree that this is the best way to measure it and I wish people did more surveys, but they are practically nonexistent, so he has defined the consensus out of existence (or at least out of argumentative scope).
That’s almost the opposite of what he seemed to me to say before.
A lot of people have mentioned this so I was probably unclear:
If an experimental result clearly validates a model and it has been reproduced in the literature, there will almost certainly be a consensus in favor of that model. So, yes, there’s a scientific consensus of ~100% of scientists in favor of the germ theory of disease. But the bare fact that the consensus exists is by far the weakest piece of evidence in favor of germ theory that you could possibly point to. The theory can stand on its own thanks to the mountain of widely available evidence supporting it.
Another point that I don’t think was clear enough is that it makes sense for laymen to assume that the doctors, engineers, etc in his life know what they’re talking about until results demonstrate otherwise. The problem is that the layman doesn’t then have “an opinion” on the underlying science, at least not one worth talking about. Science is not an evangelical religion which needs believers to go out and spread the good news.
I was unhappy with your examples of isolated demands for rigor, because I thought that two of them were very good arguments: quite brief, of course, but getting right to the heart of the matter.
Then when I read your explanations as to why they were bad, I saw that I do apply those standards to everything. So yay for me, I guess?
I suspect this blog selects very heavily for people who are unusually fond of taking a few firm principles and following them rigorously – most people have a broad cloud of principles they place different weights on, with few or none being absolute, and even the really strong ones probably haven’t been thought through in real depth.
+1. I was really confused to see, “Capital punishment is just state-sanctioned murder,” on that list. I don’t see that as a knock-down argument against capital punishment; I just see it as a (frankly kind of trivial) fact about the world. Same for imprisonment being state-sanctioned kidnapping — yeah, of course it is. What else would it be?
The acts are similar, but there’s an important distinction here. Capital punishment is state-sanctioned killing, but “murder” generally refers to wrongful killing, not merely any killing. For example, putting down your terminally ill dog is killing, but most would agree it’s not murder.
Everyone agrees that abortion, euthanasia, capital punishment, shooting someone in self-defence, and shooting someone on a battlefield are all killing, but most will say that some (or all) of them are not murder. And therein lies the distinction being drawn.
I would have defined “murder” as something like “deliberate killing”. Maybe throw in a “premeditated”, I’m not sure. Once you throw in “wrongful” as part of the definition my confusion evaporates.
Ah, that makes sense – I’ve never come across “murder” being used to imply non-wrongful killing, but if that’s how you think of it, I understand.
As with so many debates, this really just comes down to definitions of words.
Is it not uncommon for people to think of murder as just deliberate and/or premeditated killing? I don’t see how that lines up with common usage, but I admit I haven’t taken a survey or anything.
To press the point, since I definitely think “wrongful killing” is more reasonable here: it seems like euthanasia is deliberate, premeditated killing, so do you think it’s fair to call it murder? How about abortion?
My own personal opinions are that euthanasia is killing with consent and that early-term abortions are killing of something which has not yet achieved personhood. Both are fine by me – they’re deliberate, of course, but not wrongful. As such, I wouldn’t call either one “murder”. Late-term abortions could plausibly be wrongful, but I don’t have a really strong opinion on that.
However, I know many people who’d passionately disagree with me on both of those, and consider them both murder.
Maybe it is, I don’t know. I’m not committed to the definition I offered, it’s just the one I had in mind when I made my first comment.
Prior to this conversation I would have said, “Yeah, duh, of course euthanasia is murder.” I say this as someone who is pro-euthanasia. Abortion is more complicated because whether it even counts as killing or not depends on whether you think of the unborn as “alive”.
Isn’t the entire point of the words “murder” vs. “killing” – as words that are not the same word – that the former is a killing deemed immoral or wrong or unlawful (depending on context)?
(Thus all the above clears up, in that “we disagree whether killing X is a murder” mostly or entirely depends on “whether we think killing X is wrong or just fine”, for any reasons we happen to have.)
I checked the OED and those are the two senses it gives (plus a bunch of others that are irrelevant to the present conversation). I happily concede that my sense of what “murder” meant was weird/nonstandard/wrong.
‘Murder’ is one of those words that’s good at triggering noncentral example fallacies. The central example of killing in our comparatively civilized and peaceful societies is, well, a murder. Consequently, killing in general is easily identified with murder as part of the connotation, and for people who aren’t thinking carefully this looks like a very strong argument, made possible by a sort of denotation/connotation two-step.
If you are thinking carefully, you don’t see it as a strong argument and may not grasp the appeal or rhetorical effect… but then, a lot of people aren’t motivated to think carefully about this issue.
It’s a bit weird that Scott uses it as an example of “isolated demand for rigor” since it’s often cited as a central example (heh) of the noncentral fallacy.
Felt this is more of a “prove too much” rather than a isolated demand of rigor.
Most people who argue against capital punishment, are not against imprisonment by the government.
However, they are similarly against murder and kidnapping.
So while the argument that you should oppose capital punishment, could also apply to imprisonment, they do not seem to be acting on that.
I think a better summary of this spot would be “the argument is justified by the conclusion rather than vise versa”. In which case, the people using those arguments aren’t trying to debate, but rather justify their beliefs to others.
This post crystallized a lot of things I’d been thinking about for a while.
Don’t have anything constructive to add, just wanted to say thanks. I’ve read through most of the archives on this blog over the last few months and it’s been a blast, and made me consider spending money on charity.
Hm. AFAIK, all of them are not punished for the buyer side, but for the seller (selling organs, euthanasizing (sp?) someone, etc. Prostitution and drugs are more complicated cases, prostitution is actually punished on the seller side – although in many countries it is not punished while helping it is, and drug selling is often punished while drug usage not). So i don’t think that these are the best examples, perhaps.
But don't we also punish abortion primarily on the seller side?
We punish everything on the seller’s side, if there’s a seller around to punish. Gun control, to take this post’s recurring theme, is 90% the BATF regulating licensed and shutting down unlicensed dealers and 10% police trying to take guns away from people who shouldn’t legally have them.
We do this, first, because there are fewer sellers to punish and their need to market their product or service makes them easier to find. Second, because the seller’s explicitly mercenary motive makes them less sympathetic. And third, because driving the seller underground and into explicit black-marketeering usually accomplishes most of the material goals and all of the political goals.
This is orthogonal to whether we sincerely believe a thing to be wrong, or to whether it actually is wrong by some objective standard.
I didn’t mean punish in practice, i mean in the law. At least here, both prostitution and abortion are legal to do – but assisting in prostitution and performing abortion on someone are illegal.
Here in the United States, prostitution is illegal to do, and abortion used to be.
I don’t think there’s a terribly meaningful distinction in the fact that, e.g., some jurisdictions every cop and DA knows the unwritten rule that you only really go after the pimps and other jurisdictions had to write that down because someone wasn’t getting the message.
Prostitution is fully legal here and, what’s somewhat curious, unregulated. Due to some quirks of the law, among others in the form of outlawing of brothels and pimping – making profits from someone else’s prostitution, which applies also to taxation of prostitution, to get around the problem of the state-pimp – it is not legally enforceable to demand payment for sex or for someone else’s sex acts. Which means that if you are a prostitute, you won’t go to jail for it, but your revenues are quasi-illegal – since you may not demand payment for sex – and may be subject to penalty tax rates.
Hey, having skimmed this and particular the last paragraphs, I thought you might be interested in https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.3982/TE436
I never would have thought that self-identified leftists would reject the dialectic, but that’s the culture now.
It’s pretty bad when even Marxists like you are not authoritarian enough 🙂
/joke
I was thinking about the scandal with Tyler Cowen and the Mercatus Center, and it got me thinking that if there is strong evidence that someone is arguing in bad faith, then it is legitimate to make arguments that put them outside the overton window. A scientific study is a complicated enterprise where small judgements can affect the outcome. I don’t always have the time or expertise to investigate in detail. If I can’t trust that the work going into a study was done ethically, then it is probably a better use of my time to write it off as a suspicious source of evidence.
I would like to term this the Shaggy Exception to the recommendation against social shaming, because if I’m “caught red handed creepin’ with the girl next door”, you shouldn’t trust any claims that “It wasn’t me” even if you miss the opportunity to roll 1D4 damage to my priors.
> the scandal with Tyler Cowen and the Mercatus Center
Can you elaborate? I can’t find anything that seems to be about this on Google. The closest I can find is that Mercatus took money from the Kochs, but that’s hardly a scandal.
https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2018/05/tyler-cowen-koch-brothers-funiding-mercatus-center-george-mason-university-academic-freedom.html
It was in WaPo and the NYT, too. But pretty fresh, so maybe not indexed by google yet.
tl;dr That they took money was not the scandal. The scandal is that the money came with contractural strings allowing the donors to select personnel and review academic product, then lied about the existence of the strings.
So basically, the donors got a minority role on the board that selected how their gift would be spent? That’s not much of a string – they don’t have control over the funds, and if the university wants something then they’ll get it regardless of what the Koch reps say.
I actually did see that post in my search, and it was what I was referring to. But it’s such a weak scandal that I thought there had to be more to it.
I’m sure the majority members of the board felt completely free to ignore the wishes of their donors.
I doubt the issue came up at all, tbh. Mercatus, GMU, and the Kochs are all pretty much believers in the same things, which makes most of this(heh) academic.
I….don’t see the issue. Isn’t the Mercatus Center a think tank run out of a university? A private think tank is setting up rules governing admission to its private club and has additional review to determine whether a professor is meeting obligations under the rules of said private club.
It sound additionally that the rules in place allow the donors to select a board member from the existing faculty at the university?
Given that this person is admittedly not an expert in this…uhhh…why should trust them? Especially when they throw in random rheto-bombs like “UnKoching” and “god bless those teens fighting against irrational gun policy!”
Seems GMU itself has a problem with this relationship, so it looks like a norm violation just on that front, but this seems a long way from the Koch brothers firing GMU professors or controlling curriculum. It looks like there are a lot of firewalls in place.
” If I can’t trust that the work going into a study was done ethically, then it is probably a better use of my time to write it off as a suspicious source of evidence.”
Fair enough, but if you only apply that filter when the Kochs are involved, that’s an isolated demand for rigor.
Yeah. The “file-drawer effect” section from Scott’s Reactionary FAQ is evergreen.
This breakdown seems great for SSC and similarly-populated spaces, but commits a pretty big typical-mind fallacy in assuming that for most people the natural purpose of argumentation is truth-seeking. (Or rather, I guess, in assuming that argumentative truth-seeking is fundamentally oriented toward a system-based truth “out there,” rather than an interpersonal truth located within the conversants’ relationship.)
Another way to put this: past posts here have discussed the idea that within human personality there’s a distinction between being broadly “thing-orient”/”system-oriented” (TO) vs. being “people-oriented” (PO); that these individual dispositions are stable over time; and that they’re important for motivation and interest. To the extent that someone from either disposition is inclined to pursue an argument, I think you’d expect that argument to serve different underlying purposes and employ broadly different tactics.
For a PO individual, the purpose of an argument would likely be to negotiate personal affiliation or disaffiliation: who are you, how are you the same as me, and how do I relate to you? How can we use ideas and values to clarify our respective status and mutual relationship as people? You’d expect lots of affect-based moves broadly boiling down to “Signal your wish to affiliate with me!” and “I reject affiliation with you, and p.s. am of higher status anyway!” Concepts, syllogisms and facts (beyond pathos-based anecdotes) seem very clearly to fall into the less-preferred category of “things” or “systems,” so you ‘d expect those, if they turn up at all, to be used strictly as rhetorical window-dressing for an underlying point that’s really about relationship.
Regardless of whether the PO individual could perform a more system-oriented exchange (or whether social desirability bias made them profess a theoretical value for the Objective Truth), a purely TO discussion– abstract, bloodless, impersonal, quibbling– would almost certainly seem tedious and unmotivating to someone with that disposition. After all, such an argument would be missing the underlying point, which is to explore the fundamentally more interesting question of the other person’s basic nature and the relationship subsisting between you.
If this is true (and I’m not quite sure how it could miss being true, if the PO/TO distinction is a thing), then I think it should be both important and problematic that all the purely relational/status elements are clustered at the bottom on Scott’s pyramid above, given that likely exist large segments of the population for whom relational/status negotiations are at some level the whole point of having an argument. Not sure what to do with that, whether it means that PO and TO folks can never exist in a democracy together, or what, but it does seem both unfair and inaccurate to label PO argumentation merely a failed form of the higher and more natural TO variant.
(Also, this hews so close to a Hansonesque “Argumentation isn’t about the arguments” thesis that I should probably just shut up and go Google where he’s discussed this. Will do so now and link if I can find something.)
I was going to argue… but then I realized that yeah, you’ve got a real point there.
I think maybe we could say that the system given here is a hierarchy of arguments for the sake of truth-finding. So it’s a given that this is what you’re trying to do, at least in part.
However it’s also true that this isn’t what most people are trying to do, most of the time, even when they think they are.
Perhaps one practical role that this could have for society at large would simply be to suggest to people that they try and occasionally consider if they actually care about the truth of what someone is saying, and maybe don’t frame things as an argument if they don’t? But perhaps that’s naively optimistic.
“assuming that for most people the natural purpose of argumentation is truth-seeking”
Doesn’t Scott come right out and say that 90% of argumentation isn’t that? That’s why “social shaming” is the bottom of the pyramid and meta-debate is the Sphinx!
I’m sure plenty of people are quite happy to make the bottom of the pyramid their be-all-end-all, but I don’t think most of them are self-aware or willing to admit that that is what they are doing, and gaining that self awareness is probably valuable even if they conclude “yeah all that high level stuff is great but I just want to win the interpersonal status game”.
‘“it is exactly as wrong for the state to do something as for a random criminal to do it” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else.’
‘“everyone has a right to do what they want with their own bodies” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else.’
In my experience plenty of anarchists, rightly or wrongly, do apply these rules consistently to everything. Did you mean to exclude those people from “we”?
Also, where in this hierarchy do you put disagreements over what counts as evidence? For instance, suppose I argue that the minimum wage probably does cost jobs by pointing out that for most goods setting a price floor decreases the quantity demanded and almost everyone agrees that this is so, and so if you want to claim labor is different you have a heavy burden of both proof and explanation; and someone else disagrees and says we should assume labor is special and only look at studies specifically about labor rules.
Most of the people advancing those arguments (against capital punishment and abortion, respectively) are not anarchists.
An anarchist who really truly believed in absolute rights to bodily autonomy and to the state never doing anything it would be illegal for a private citizen to do with an equal amount of coercion involved could say those things without making an isolated demand for rigor. However, such an anarchist is obviously a counter-case we devised purely to invalidate this example of a valid general point: namely, how often we see isolated demands for rigor in political debate. And how extremely common that is, to the point where many SSC readers* will be able to think of quite a number of times when they have advanced such an isolated demand in politics.
*(As in, exactly the kind of person who normally thinks isolated demands for rigor are wrong)
Like, a LOT of people will say “it’s wrong for the state to kill someone because murder is wrong,” who would never say “it’s wrong for the state to take your money because theft is wrong” or “it’s wrong for the state to put someone in jail because kidnapping is wrong.”
A slim minority of those people will say that because they would say those other things, but let’s not ignore the insight about the majority due to the existence of a minority to which the insight does not apply.
…
[Tries manfully to resist the urge to get sidetracked to talk about burdens of proof and labor being different in certain important ways from other commodities]
This isn’t exactly on topic, but is quite similar to something that I’ve been thinking about.
Are there definite standard terms to these two types of arguments/responses –
Type A: Refutes statement (or part of the central point) directly.
Ie: Shows a math error, debates against one of the conclusions, calls out on using data from a retracted study, arguments regarding definitions
Type B: Undermines statement based on outside information/scenario
Ie: “But the other option is worse!”, author is Xist, data is backed by biased sources, trying to prevent such is unlikely to succeed and a waste of money, ad hominem
I’m currently calling them direct and indirect for now, but those are probably already taken, so up for suggestions if something doesn’t exist for them already.
Neither are necessarily “bad” or weak arguments (or rather both can be done badly).
However, I wonder if it might be a good idea to differentiate between the two and possible lead the discussion so that one or the other is more prominent.
For instance, take these two statements-
“Capitalism promotes excessive competition, making it a virtue, and I’d rather live in a less competitive world even if it is somewhat less effective/advanced.”
“Capitalist society’s winners tend to be those who are greedy, power-hungry, and immoral. We do not need role models such as these.”
I tried to give them uncommon complaints (thus no canned responses) about roughly the same topic that try to focus arguments one way or the other. Are there more definite ways to “shape” an argument that also shapes the responses? Should we be careful of them or encourage them?
There is a basic assumption that getting into arguments online is a useful thing to do. I think that’s actually not a good assumption for most comment sections. People are busy and mostly unwilling to do research as “homework” for a stranger on the Internet. A symptom of this is the common meta-debate about who has the “burden of proof”.
Once we acknowledge that, as a matter of politeness, nobody is required to debate us, what can we expect from an online discussion? I like to to encourage two things: telling stories and sharing links. I feel like if people are telling interesting stories and sharing interesting links to read, the discussion is going well, even if these stories and links are unlikely to resolve the argument, or are only tangentially related to it.
Often stories and links are shared in support of some argument, and that’s fine. But I’d judge them by whether they’re interesting in themselves and not by how well they support the argument.
This is also a good way to make essays more worthwhile to read. Even if the main argument fails to convince, if the examples are really good, I’ll feel like it’s worthwhile.
(Apologies in advance for not telling any stories or sharing any links. I’m usually better about links, at least.)
I think most of us would agree that the proportion of arguments that consistently rise above both dotted lines is vanishingly small. But I’ve experienced them on rare occasions, I think, as have (I hope) others. I think this is simply trying to increase their frequency by a tiny amount (as is the adversarial collaboration thing that Scott’s pushing in previous posts). Which I think is a noble goal.
That being said, I like stories and links too. But I don’t have any relevant ones.
Of course it’s not a good assumption for most comment sections—Scott alluded to as much when he said Twitter is great for shaming. But I think (or hope, for our own sanity) that folks here are selective enough that the places we argue at are more worthwhile. I like sharing interesting links as much as the next guy, but I’d be bummed if that’s all we did around here.
Sure, but they’re not entirely opposed, since you can also share links to interesting arguments.
Maybe another way to think about it is that there are low-effort and high-effort discussions, and we should be clear about what we’re doing and what to expect. High-effort discussions are great, but they’re also better presented as actual blog posts and reshared via links. (If you’re going to do the work, it’s worth a bit more trouble to make it stand out and share with more people.)
The highest-effort discussion consists of actual scientific research. Typically only a few people are willing and able to participate at that level for any given subject, but the rest of us can follow along.
We could also distinguish between low-effort theorizing (what we’re doing) and low-effort sharing of evidence. (Telling stories, taking pictures, and so on.)
Based on my casual reading of Less Wrong, I feel like the rationalist community is strong on theorizing (at various levels of effort) and you couldn’t stop it if you tried. We’re weak on storytelling and other forms of evidence-sharing, so that’s where I will lazily encourage more effort.
I completely disagree. Internet arguments do have higher variance than IRL arguments. That does mean they are often worse but it also means they are often better. When you are talking to someone IRL, you usually end up making too weak claims because you are going to see this person and interact with them outside this conversation. That makes people far too reluctant to say the things they want to say. On the internet you obviously don’t have this worry. You feel much more free to speak your mind. Not only that, but you can’t link things IRL either, which means you are both just disagreeing on the facts without a way to resolve it in the span of that argument. They do have their advantages, like being faster and more fluid but that’s not always a good thing. And the internet platform does determine the limits of debating. But aside from a few small exceptions, I would much rather have an argument here on SSC than among any person I know.
Yes there’s good stuff. That’s why we’re here!
But I’m not sure that encouraging people to “speak your mind” is responsible for it. I associate that with making discussions more emotional, which tends to make them worse in the classic flamefest way.
Instead, I associate good discussions with politeness, civility, and a bit of distancing as a community norm. It’s easier to talk about serious things as something that happened (a story) rather than an active emergency (stuff happening to you right now).
Even if you’re reading about the Holocaust in the library, you’re still in the library. Good community spaces are more like the library.
Fascinating article and comments, a pleasure to read and learn. One idea that sprang to mind was a type of definition of an argument or discussion market or space. Bear with me as I lay out some thoughts.
Have discussants provide the following:
Category/ies of position, e.g., on Scott’s pyramid or Sphinx.
Initial assessment of strength of conviction, analogous to percentage of epistemic certainty.
Provide a points-and-authorities section as some measure of a good faith survey component.
Provide double crux or similar cues.
Administer some post-discussion assessment for how well the initial assessment was met.
Consider a double-blind or a sort of anonymizing tool for discussant administration.
“Erisology” seems to encompass every discipline that humans made up in order to make sense of the world and talk about it. If the motivation behind this idea (and/or this blog post) is “I am disappointed in how a few comment threads turned out”, it would be a huge overreaction and not very productive*.
Scott, was this the trigger of this blog post? (If not, skip the rest.)
We are all participants in a global experiment about, among other things, how humans react, individually and as groups, if they have the ability to interact with people they don’t know from different cultural contexts using text based asynchronous communication channels.
It is not a surprise that this can be really frustrating.
But there are netiquette and moderation policies that seem to improve the overall experience, both from social media and news forums, and they are surprisingly simple, like “formulate clear rules”, “delete offending posts fast, be consistent, explain the deletion”, “offer a meta discussion about policies”.
*Just as an example: The discussion about “what is a fact?” including the meta-question “how does this question make any sense or doesn’t it?” has been ongoing for thousands of years, without any hope of convergence of viewpoints, in epistemology. You can earn a PhD in philosophy just by reconstructing some aspects of the viewpoints of Kant, Derrida, and comparing the two.
Scott says about the meta-issues denoted by the sphinx: “I’ve placed it in a sphinx outside the pyramid to emphasize that it’s not a bad argument for the thing, it’s just an argument about something completely different.”
This is what bothered me so much about his recent article expressing sympathy with what he called “conflict theory.” The “conflict” arguments all belong in the sphinx, I believe. And that illustrates why, to my mind, “conflict theory” is not simply a different way to approach evaluating a policy issue. It is simply addressing a different set of issues than that dealt with by what Scott calls “mistake theory.” Mistake theorists are discussing the issue at hand while conflict theorists are engaged in a discussion of something else entirely, and right or wrong that conversation cannot even in principle resolve the merits issue being discussed by the so-called “mistake theorist” (i.e., the person talking about the subject at issue).
“then you win”
As Socrates pointed out, only the person who changes their mind wins anything, while the other guy obviously gets nothing out of it.
You at least get a potential ally, adherent, or admirer. Or did Socrates get nothing out of teaching a bunch of people things?
Unless there’s some real world effect of holding the belief, which may impact something the argument “winner” cares about (which might very well be the other person).
Also, he gets to update his certainty in that belief, as it has survived a challenge and received validation. This may allow him to act more appropriately in the future.
” “it is exactly as wrong for the state to do something as for a random criminal to do it” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else. ”
That doesn’t seem accurate. “Random criminal” is not how that rule would be formulated, it’s “The same moral rules that apply to you and I apply to the government.” Pretty much the entire Enlightenment was a bunch of philosophers proposing that rule as an alternative to Privilege in the classical sense, the privilege of clergy, nobility, and so forth, applying it a bunch of things and seeing what stuck.
Modern libertarians are pretty much defined by attempting to apply that totally-not-fake rule to literally everything.
Granted, to turn this into “capital punishment is wrong” you need more than that rule– you need a rule that says the same thing would be wrong for private citizens, even if they like, set up a trial with significant due process safeguards and such.
This rule is used all the time. It’s a stupid rule, and you can see why when you state it as plainly as you do here, but just on the government issue I’ve heard conservatives say “liberals who want higher taxes must be hypocrites because they don’t voluntarily pay more taxes” and liberals say “conservatives are hypocrites because they want smaller government yet continue to use it.”
It’s a stupid gotcha, and unfortunately not isolated at all.
Sadly, the hallmark of the isolated demand for rigor isn’t that it’s a strictly one-use argument, never used again. We’d be better off if it was. It’s that it’s an argument used only when it is needed, and which is treated as if it doesn’t exist or apply, whenever we’re not using it to win an argument.
This entire post was an excuse to post that Sierpinski triangle, wasn’t it?
Yo dawg, I heard you like Pyramids…
I like this. It reads kind of like a Greatest Hits.
Two things
—-
First, I would like to briefly devils’ advocate in the defense of gotchas.
Do you know the old joke about the comedians convention?
I think that a lot of gotchas have a function similar to the numbers in this joke. To follow the example you gave above:
I think that the social function of the gotcha has very little to do with arguing at all. I think it’s more like saying “number 27” to your comedian friends. The gotcha is a short, concise pointer to a larger argument. The larger argument is expected to be understood by everyone participating. It’s not meant to be taken literally, as an instance of ignorance and stupidity, but instead to refer to and/or emphasize the wider argument, amongst a group of people who all have similar feelings and understandings on that subject.
I think, further, that the reason that it appears to be used as a low-effort argument towards counterparties is an artifact of social media, and specifically how it has blurred the boundaries between private and public spaces. Twitter is a fully public space, for example, but most of the people I know, and most of the accounts I see, seem to act as if it is more or less a private space. They might tweet the guns gotcha, intending it to be private gossip amongst friends. Of course, since Twitter is not private, it inevitably is seen by people who are not in the loop. They might agree with it, or they might disagree with it, but in either case, they’re not part of the ingroup that knows to automatically dereference the pithy phrase to the reasonable argument.
Come to think of it, if we’re being very charitable this would seem to be a reasonable explanation for both motte-and-baileying, and sealioning. The former: the person doing it does not realize they are doing something wrong, because they know that the motte is supposed to expand into the bailey (or vice versa; I always mix up those two). The latter, because people think of their twitter as a de facto private space, and are not happy when outsiders come in to their mentions and disrupt their fun.
—-
Second thing, I don’t have a good way to work this in but a recent tweet from Alice Maz seems appropriate to this whole taxonomy of arguments discussion https://twitter.com/alicemazzy/status/991865939674222592
But the comics don’t just shout out numbers on tour, because there the audience isn’t part of the ingroup that “gets” the numbered joke references. There, to get a laugh, Chris Rock has to actually articulate the whole bit.
I think you’ve identified an important phenomenon here, but it still doesn’t make a “gotcha” an argument. It just demonstrates that “gotchas” are basically performance art for the ingroup that already agrees with you rather than something that actually furthers a debate with an opponent.
This was not my intention! This was the opposite of my intention! I was not trying to highlight how gotchas are actually reasonable arguments. I was trying to highlight that I think that most of the time gotchas are not trying to be arguments at all.
Rereading you more carefully I don’t think we disagree on much. I was mostly expanding on your own point:
“The larger argument is expected to be understood by everyone participating.”
Which you yourself (rereading more carefully) also expand on in a way I mostly agree with.
But I don’t think that really works as a “defense” of gotchas (which was what you said you intended) because I don’t think it actually clashes with any of what Scott says against gotchas. If anything, it pushes them more into “social shaming” since they start to function as ingroup markers.
I agree with part of your point, but I disagree with the use. “Gotchas” are used pretty extensively to disprove other people’s viewpoints: I spent a lot of time on other internet forums, and the “if you hate government so much you should move to Somalia” line was used many times against libertarians. Other “gotchas” or ill-formed arguments accompanied this, to the extent that MOST of the criticism against libertarians (or any group really) consisted of “gotchas.”
These also dominate inter-tribal discussions in Twitter as well as Facebook, so I think these are basically the backbone of most arguments. But they aren’t convincing at all, and aren’t serious attempts at discussion, so there’s definitely the need to call them out. I think we might want a better term than “gotcha,” though. Reducto ad sound-byte?
I think part of the problem is that tribe rank-and-file do not really understand their arguments beyond the “Gotchas,” and so can’t really communicate the actual meat to other tribes.
I think this is a valuable post that helps clarify some thoughts I’ve been having over the last few weeks. I’m interested in discussions on how to better deal with the overpopulation of social shaming.
One concrete criticism I want to offer is that your red/blue chart is REALLY hard to read. Specifically the blue gradient makes the topmost point illegible on my monitor. If you can I would suggest slightly redoing that graphic for legibility
> Most people are either meta-debating – debating whether some parties in the debate are violating norms
This is the heart of conflict theory argumentation.
Try as you might, the more you examine effective disagreement with authentic and good-faith truth-discovery as an end-goal, the more difficult it is to take conflict theory seriously as an effective way to interact with the world.
I know that conflict/mistake theorists roughly correlate with tribes, and I know you want to suppress tribal urges, but some things really are beyond defense. Admitting that conflict theory is unambiguously bad is not to dismiss the tribe it’s associated with; the tribe mistake theory is associated with has failures as well, and pointing one out is not dismissing the tribe as a whole, even if the failure is pervasive.
Great post!
I haven’t gone through all the comments yet so maybe somebody addressed this, but in my opinion either next to this pyramid or parallel to it (there’s overlap) there’s another pyramid for levels of misunderstanding. This might sound like “people don’t REALLY disagree, they just need to come to a common set of goals and definitions!” but I find it important to determine if there is any actual disagreement in play before looking at its sources. I’m taking “disagreement” to mean primarily those things above the upper dashed line on Scott’s pyramid, since everything below it sounds more like debate tactics than actual disagreements of fact. Being a conflict vs. mistake theorist probably plays into this so I guess this is like a disagreement pyramid for mistake theorists.
I imagine the pyramid of misunderstanding as follows, in which going up the levels, the misunderstanding becomes more difficult to resolve:
Level 0: Inability to understand even the surface-level argument due to some sort of barrier that’s independent of the claim being made. (Ex: not understanding your friend because he’s very drunk and his speech is slurred, not understanding a scientific publication due to insufficient technical knowledge, not understanding something written in a foreign language.)
Level 1: Inconsistent definitions between parties, essentially the same thing as the “disputing definitions” section above. (Ex: “How can you not be a feminist? Don’t you know that feminism gave women the right to vote?”, the “capital punishment is murder” thing, etc.)
Level 2: Access to different sources of information (Ex: debating gun control with someone who has read a different set of publications than you, trying to explain to a time-traveller from 1900 that manned spaceflight is possible)
Level 3: Inability to follow the other person’s reasoning: you have access to the same facts and agree on definitions but draw different conclusions, could be related to higher-level disagreements. (Ex: you and your friend have examined the wage gap and agree on a number of other factors besides sexism in hiring that account for women earning less than men, such as women choosing flexibility, working fewer hours, going into different fields, etc. Your friend claims that all this still indicates a sexist society, just not that hiring managers specifically are biased. You do not understand how she came to that conclusion.) (Alternate ex: a crazy person says that the text on the side of his cereal box holds a prophecy that the world is ending next week.)
Level 4: Inability to understand motivations and values (Ex: The gun-control debate in the “operationalizing” description above: One person’s motivation is to ensure that citizens are protected from governmental tyranny, the other’s is to lower the number of deaths by firearms. If either side approaches the debate without seeing the other’s motivation, then they will still disagree even if they’ve agreed on definitions and evidence.)
Level 5: Inability to understand physical/emotional experiences that have strong influences on people’s views and standards (Ex: arguments against waterboarding that hinge on how unpleasant the experience is will not be understood by most people the way they’d understand hunger, being tired, or having a cold.) (Ex 2: a religious person’s understanding of the universe is deeply tied to a spiritual awakening they went through, which anyone who has not experienced a spiritual awakening will never quite understand.)
The examples aren’t the best since I haven’t thought about them as deeply as I should but overall I think disentangling misunderstanding from actual disagreement is important.
Does anyone else feel somehow blessedly isolated from things below the lower dotted line, and even largely isolated from things below the higher dotted line? I believe such things exist and even that they are the majority of discourse. But am I probably somehow misguided/wrong for thinking I mostly am not seeing it in the discourse I consume voluntarily? I mostly see a bunch of intelligent, decent, and philosophically sophisticated people working through genuinely complex issues, about which they are mostly unsure. Heck, that’s why I like Scott’s posts. Does anyone else feel like the discourse they engage with is mostly well-intentioned, intelligent, sane, and not that strident or confident?
Reasons this might be plausible: I’m not on Twitter or Tumblr; I don’t watch cable news or read the major newspapers beyond the headlines; I get most of my analysis from nerdy blogs and long-form journalism.
Reasons this might be implausible: many of the people I read/talk with are probably left-of-center when it comes down to it, so maybe I’m just not recognizing my own echo chamber; what else?
“it is exactly as wrong for the state to do something as for a random criminal to do it” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else.”
Bad example, as this is, in fact, pretty close to the hard-core libertarian position. Just replace “criminal” with “person”. So rather than being a “fake rule we never apply to anything else,” it is a fundamental and often-used rule for hard-core libertarians.
““everyone has a right to do what they want with their own bodies” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else.”
Again, only if you exclude libertarians.
Does this invalidate the observation that 90% or more of the general population uses this class of argument as a fake rule never applied consistently?
This isn’t about the specific political positions involved here, it’s about the general principle that many, many of our political ‘sacred cow’ arguments are in fact isolated demands for rigor when taken seriously in their strong form.
Great essay. I have to wonder if the great argumentative pyramids of SSC were built by aliens, though.
Cactus people, obviously.
Ha, good one. Also, I’m not sure if Scott would want this, but I just randomly had the thought that Stefan Molyneux might really enjoy this post. (Although, despite his catchphrase of “not an argument!”, he does also like engaging in questionably productive meta-debate, making ad hominem attacks and throwing out gotchas.)
” One could argue that
“Banning abortion is unconscionable because it denies someone the right to do what they want with their own body” is an isolated demand for rigor, given that we ban people from selling their organs, accepting unlicensed medical treatments, using illegal drugs, engaging in prostitution, accepting euthanasia, and countless other things that involve telling them what to do with their bodies – “everyone has a right to do what they want with their own bodies” is a fake rule we never apply to anything else. ”
Am I the only one who doesn’t have a problem with ANY of those things and, indeed, have it as a hard rule that is applied to everything else? 😉
Great post, as always.
tl;dr: In many contexts, but especially moral/political discourse, “disputing definitions” is good and necessary.
Take the statement “a fetus is a person”, and arguments about it. We can define “person” as “having a beating heart,” or as “being rational” or “having the potential to be rational,” or “being alive and having human DNA”, or more. This is clearly just a question of “how we use our words”, which Scott says “nothing in our factual or moral debates should hinge on.”
But this seems obviously wrong. One of those definitions, perhaps, is the important one, the one that matters and confers moral significance. And if we’re wrong about which definition it is, then we might deny a hundred million women their reproductive rights, or kill hundreds of millions of people. Disputing this definition, and arriving at a right answer, is crazy important.
And “person” isn’t the only case of this. Any instance of what metaethicists and philosophers of language call “evaluative judgments”–key examples being “wrong”, “good”, “person”, and “important”–has a definition that isn’t trivial, and can’t be dispensed with in argument. And before anyone @’s me with some Yudkowsky, he agrees with this in a comment on his article about disputing definitions (ctrl+f “direct appearance”). I just don’t think he fully thought through the implication of that.
Because let’s say you’ve agreed that a “person” must be “rational.” What is “rationality”? All of a sudden, another term whose definition matters has snuck its way in, and you can no longer just say “well, we can define it many different ways, and it’s only important that we agree about whatever arbitrary definition we give it.” Let’s say we’ve agreed that “right” means “maximizing pleasure.” Now it becomes important to know what “pleasure” is and what kinds of beings experience it. Oh, and also, “maximizing” needs clarification, especially because it seems to involve some kind of causation, and now it’s important what makes an action cause a result (a ridiculously thorny metaphysical problem), and so on.
Given, arguments about trees falling in forests and making sounds can be dumb, because the answer isn’t important. But there are some definitions that are important, and we can’t dispense with them. And once we know those definitions, their importance is contagious; everything they mention gains that same importance. In the end, disputing definitions is incredibly important and totally indispensable, and there are lots and lots of definitions for which it matters what we think about them.
(Also, notice how all of these definitions inherit their importance–in some sense, their “objectiveness”–from their moral importance? You might think that there’s some kind of metaphysical significance there, where the Good gives rise to certain classes of things united by Forms that define and characterize them. This is called Platonism. You don’t have to adopt it to think that I’m right about everything else, which is why this part is in parentheses. But maybe, if you agree with me about the rest, you can see why Platonism is still a live metaphysics.)
Disputing the implications of the definition are what you are worried about; that is, it isn’t critical to know whether or not a fetus is “a person” it is critical to know whether or not it falls into the category of “entity worth protecting even at some cost to other people” (or however carefully you want to phrase the requisite action). Maybe in this case that is the whole of what is meant by person, but your interlocutor might not have that definition in mind; the argument will stall or devolve unless you can put the label aside and debate the consequences that you are implicitly associating with the label.
It’s possible some social, let’s say, influence may depend on the labels used. Say if we discover some aliens that we feel are equally worthy of protection as a human, perhaps we want to extend the words like people and person and man and woman to them in order to condition people to view them as equivalent to homo sapiens. But doing so isn’t winning the argument, it is a kind of dark art. Explicitly outlining the criteria for personhood may be having the argument in a round about way, but it is a proxy for arguing about the implications on our behavior.
Of course, ultimately a lot of our values may cash out in definitions, at least without a lot of reflection. (edit: Actually, I think I may be coming around to agree with you…)