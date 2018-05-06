OT101: Threadversarial Collaboropen

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread (there are also hidden open threads twice a week you can reach through the Open Thread tab on the top of the page). Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
4. Comment of the week is AlexScrivener on early arguments against socialism. I said on the Fabian post that it was really hard to argue against socialism in the 1800s; Alex proves me (somewhat) wrong by collecting quotes from a whole lot of people who tried.
5. If you’re involved in effective altruism, consider taking the 2018 Effective Altruism Survey (estimated time cost: 10 – 20 minutes). If you’re interested, after you’re done you can find the results from 2017 survey here (see links to related posts at the bottom).
6. The adversarial collaboration contest is coming together. Two people have offered to increase the prize money, so assuming everyone comes through (no guarantee), we're now looking at a first prize of $2000, a second prize of $500, and a third prize of $250. These are estimates and may change with circumstances. Please see description and rules here. I notice there are some potentially really interesting collaborators who don't officially have partners yet, like Salim Furth on urban economics, Freddie deBoer on communism, and plenty of other people; if you're interested, get in touch with those people or discuss it here.
Registration continues to be open right up until the end of the contest, so if you find something you and a friend want to work on, please email me at scott[at]shireroth[dot]org and register. Please also feel free to advertise this among your non-SSC reading friends or elsewhere in the Internet (in a tasteful way).
Right now I am setting the due date for people to have emailed me their results as July 15th. I’m expecting to use the two other people who have donated money to the prize fund as co-judges (if they accept), and we’ll figure out exactly how that works later.
I feel like I’m taking a lot more than I give around here. Is there anything I can, yanno… do?
The trash hasn’t been taken out in months; oh, and the toilet upstairs hasn’t been flushing…
It can, it just doesn’t appreciate your compliments.
I’m trying to figure out why this comment seems so weird to me.
I think there’s an old model where people paid money for information in the form of newspapers, magazines, etc, and so if someone gave you information for free they were doing you a service.
But this is the 21st century. Attention is the currency. People work really hard to build up a following for their blog or Twitter account or Instagram or whatever. Sometimes this is about converting it to ad revenue, but other times it’s just nice to be heard.
As far as I’m concerned, you’re doing me a favor by being here. You could be taking your hard-earned clicks to Vox or Reddit or Popehat or Ribbonfarm or any of a million other people. Instead you’re here, boosting my ego, raising my ad revenue, and helping me inject my memes into the noosphere. You’re good. Just keep doing what you’re doing.
I think this is probably true as far as the top commenters go, in terms of them appreciating your providing them with attention. But if you want, I think if, when someone wrote a really good comment, you just replied with “yeah, that was a really good comment, thanks”, and maybe said some particular things you liked about it, then it would go a long way.
Thanks for the informative comment, Scott. :p
It was very helpful to me because it made clear what your expectations of good readership entail, as opposed to your excellent age old expectation of what we should avoid. In the future, I will try to remember to write thank you’s for good comments.
On FaceBook, I only click thumbs up on the type of material I would like to see more of. With comments on SlateStar, I figured that making a thank you comment would just get in the way of discussion clogging up already long threads.
Very much this. I’ve gotten better at not feeling the need for constant affirmation, but particularly in the early days of Naval Gazing, it was really nice when someone would just tell me how much they enjoyed the series. That kind of stuff feeds starving writers.
It’s just that there’s a little light in my head that’s been flickering a bit when I say anything here that’s labeled “INSUFFICIENT CONTRIBUTION – INCREASE USEFULNESS TO THE COMMONS – OSTRACISM IMMINENT.” Usually my social-processing wetware just blinks “RUN AWAY” at me all the time so whenever it says something specific I try to take it seriously. Maybe all I need is reassurance that I’m not pissing everyone off (and indeed that no-one has any idea who I am.)
See, I feel this way a lot. But then when I try to contribute and get chewed out by more prominent regulars, I figure “now I’ve done it, I’ve gotten myself banned for sure.”
My problem is I tend not to speak unless I’m contributing something new to the discussion. If I just agree with everyone who came before me, there’s no point in my saying anything at all. But (in other spaces more than here) disagreement is increasingly dismissed as trolling, so when I disagree with anyone, I also tend to keep quiet unless I feel like I’ve build up enough social capital to get away with it. But you can’t build up social capital if you never say anything, so I’m stuck.
Though I bet having a recognizable avatar helps, dood.
This comment has inspired me to register and comment for the first time! I discovered this blog around mid-summer 2017 and went on an archive binge, reading all posts (unless something was skipped by mistake) going back to the blog’s creation. I’ve been following it with a great deal of attention since, but haven’t commented.
Not sure what to say beyond “Great job!” Some of your posts have been really influential in my thinking, and it was also reading some of the posts here that convinced me to go ahead and give psychedelics a shot.
Good blog!
“Hard earned clicks” is amusing. I can’t speak for other people, but I often feel an urge to contribute (do something) after I’ve read good blogs and comments and so on. Perhaps it’s a feeling of indebtedness. What if I can’t offer reflected reciprocity? Paint portraits or clean?
I think it’s generally and necessarily true that most people here get more than they give, and this might be a good thing how hard it is to keep up already.
This being said, are there any topics you might want to write effort posts about?
There’ve been topics, but I feel like posting anything I wrote here would be more taking than giving.
Report bad comments.
It seems like since the great verbal battle of Gupta v. Dieseach a few threads ago, where Scott didn’t ban those who rightly should have been banned, the community norm of civility has weakened and not recovered. Scott has given multiple warnings when there should have been action instead. If it is worth warning, it is worth banning.
Reporting bad comments increases Scott’s confidence to ban when something really has crossed the line. I get the feeling the community sees something borderline, defaults to not reporting out of either charity or apathy, and the borderline shifts a little lower. I am guilty of it myself, and I wish it would change.
This is a plea to you, to Scott, and to everyone. Report bad comments.
Quiz time! Each of the lists below consists of ten words. Your task is to remove one letter from each of the words, and anagram the remaining letters to form ten members from some category. For example, if a list had the words “dear”, “ruble”, and “energy”, you could get “red”, “blue”, and “green”. As a hint, the categories are given at the end, rot-13’ed, but it’s more fun to try to figure them out on your own.
A:
1. ably
2. aegis
3. methyl
4. munich
5. alibis
6. mutagen
7. studfarm
8. lampreys
9. calliopes
10. doctrinal
B:
1. chafe
2. mohel
3. crave
4. fight
5. throat
6. candle
7. jinxed
8. recited
9. gallican
10. dithyramb
C:
1. lyre
2. narco
3. crime
4. atoms
5. plates
6. wealth
7. alltime
8. dryable
9. homburgs
10. triplicate
D:
1. rake
2. groan
3. croad
4. fiance
5. opaqued
6. nonswim
7. pinewoods
8. spherules
9. poriferan
10. warrantydeed
E:
1. elfin
2. cooing
3. region
4. lovage
5. unyoke
6. unsaid
7. romanza
8. wholely
9. armoury
10. superheats
F:
1. tapir
2. caves
3. along
4. photic
5. catlike
6. reached
7. reenact
8. trickers
9. enthalpy
10. fiefdoms
G:
1. darts
2. bistro
3. theorem
4. peonage
5. polenta
6. plurals
7. especial
8. idolaters
9. headfirst
10. upstreaming
H:
1. yeast
2. whatif
3. rhymers
4. sidearm
5. barytons
6. imbalmed
7. excerpts
8. cameraman
9. tradename
10. ceratopsid
This is awesome. I will to come back to this later.
A:
1. onl
2. fntr
3. gulzr
4. phzva
5. ???
6. ahgzrt
7. zhfgneq
8. cnefyrl
9. nyyfcvpr
10. ???
Some of these are hard! So far:
N: Ureof: Onl, Fntr, Gulzr, Phzva, Onfvy, Ahgzrt, Zhfgneq, Cnefyrl, Nyyfcvpr, Pvynageb
P: Tenvaf: Elr, Pbea, evpr, Bngf, Fcryg, Jurng, Zvyyrg, Oneyrl, Fbetuhz, Gevgvpnyr (gunax lbh Ze. Purxbi)
R: Eviref: Avyr, Pbatb, Avtre, Ibytn, Lhxna, Vaqhf, Nznmba, Lryybj, Rhcuengrf
Q: Svpgvbany fuvcf (fbzr ner nyfb erny): Nex, Netb, Q’Nep (be cbffvoyl Bepn), Pnvar, Crdhbq, Zvaabj, Cbfrvqba, Urfcrehf, Cvansber, Qnja Gernqre
A5 seems off
Just wanting to gauge interest here, I’ve been considering a chess effort post for a while.
I’ve noticed that I have generally had a great deal of success when talking about it in person. There are a lot of misconceptions about how the game is played, and what it involves from people who don’t play it seriously. I enjoy explaining why I find the game so interesting.
I think it should of interest to SSC readers in large part because I would like to focus on some the more ‘meta’ aspects of the game:
– How chess player actually breaks down the board in the mind.
– The role of abstraction. (Map and territory distinctions in chess, ect).
– A history of modern chess and it’s playing style, how computers and “ai” have changed the way we play.
This isn’t necessarily how the posts are going to be structured; I’ll need to think a little more about that, the list is just what came to mind as “Things non-chess players find new and interesting”.
My credentials:
Been playing for two years, currently at a national rating that would correspond to ~1800 FIDE, but I’ve managed multiple 2100+ performance ratings in that time, so I think I probably still slightly underrated.
If you’re not a chess player and/or familiar with elo:
I can probably beat you easily without having to look at the board (blindfold).
This does not make me a chess prodigy. This makes me a slightly above average tournament player.
Interested!
Very interested! especially as someone who is trying to learn chess as an adult.
I’m interested too, especially if the sample topics you listed are going to be typical.
I would be interested in this, although I know next to nothing about chess. A couple question that are definitely on the “meta” level that I would be particularly interested in:
What’s the competitive lifespan like for top chess players? Can it be likened to a sport where the players are half-dead by their early 30s, held together with duct tape, or is it like a sport where they hit their stride a bit later and can keep going into their 40s if they stay healthy?
Is chess something where the standard has risen, so a good-but-not-great international competitor would smash the heroes of yesteryear, or is it something where the greats of a generation ago could still do as well as they did were a clone of them in their prime to walk into a tournament?
It’s mostly a young man’s sport, though some people do play top level chess into their forties.
I think the standard definitely has risen, mostly because of computers and the internet gives people top level opposition (and coaching) 24/7.
And about that “young man” phrase, it remains very much a male game. Only 1 woman is ranked among the top 100 players. Though to me, when Judit Polgar peaked at 8th in the world, that proved that a woman *could* become world champion one day.
“Woman”, “Abomination of Mad Science“, tomayto, tomahto.
Of course, the Polgar sisters do seem to be very nice, well-adjusted abominations of mad science. But I’m pretty sure Laszlo didn’t run his experimental procedures past anything resembling an IRB, and I’m glad he didn’t train his daughters in e.g. politics, war, or crime.
I have a hard time guessing what age peak human chess brain is. I have boundaries, but its several decades.
I’m more interested in the mathematics and structure of the programs that play chess well, frankly.
That sounds really cool!
I’d be interested; I’m probably only about 100-200 points worse than you so I’d probably know a good portion of what you’re saying but I’d be curious what you would write anyway.
This interests me as well, but I’d like to add a post from the SSC reddit about chess. Maybe it can give you additional inspiration: https://www.reddit.com/r/slatestarcodex/comments/8gbet4/is_there_a_book_about_what_separates_chess/
One of the problems trying to train people for jobs that are occasionally extremely stressful (pilots, police, soldiers, oil rig workers, etc. ) is that the training scenarios will not produce a stress response that the trainee will experience when he finally ends up in a shootout/fire in the cockpit. Special forces get around this by trying to make the training as stressful and realistic as possible, with live rounds and explosions. Eventually they become desensitized to the stress response or learn to function through it.
For pilots though, you can’t set the cockpit on fire in the simulator. Some flight examiners or instructors will try and induce stress by insulting and harassing the trainee, or just inducing task saturation. And flights can be inherently stressful. But is there a way to induce a stress response with drugs, such that you could put a pilot in the simulator, give him an emergency to deal with, and chemically induce a strong stress reaction?
Has this ever been tried before for training purposes?
What drugs would you use?
Asking for a friend.
Sleep deprivation might work, possibly combined with high doses of caffeine.
Its not the same. Tell him to stop being a puss and sign up for a variety of dangerous real world activities.
Dangerous activities could help desensitize but they will never be as good as being in a sim and going through the actual emergency procedures under stress.
Note entirely certain that is correct; Handling stress well seems to be a distinct and separately trainable skill from piloting etc, though I can speak only from personal anecdata.
Drug potentiation and stress response are frequently related but ultimately independent. You can give someone a drug that will skew their perception and mess up their vital signs, but you can’t guarantee they’re gonna have a bad trip about it
What if you hooked them up to an IV and pumped in some adrenaline at the right time? A pill that increased the stress response would be easier…
Does anyone have a favorite recreational math book?
Simon Singh’s Fermat’s Enigma, about the incredible history of the attempts over the centuries to prove Fermat’s Last Theorem
Simon Singh’s The Codebook, about the history of codemaking and codebreaking
Both have a bit of math involved but would still be entertaining for the right lay-person.
How recreational? For very little math, the man who loved only numbers is good. For a bit more math, Scott Aaronson’s Quantum Computing Since Democritus.
It kinda depends on your definition of ‘recreational’ and ‘math book’.
I would recommend What Is Mathematics by Herbert Robbins and Richard Courant, which was, quite recreational for me when I read that.
Another thing you can try is Proofs from THE BOOK by Martin Aigner.
The four volume series
“The World of Mathematics” is golden, and absolutely recommended.
For problem solving, anything by the Art of Problem Solving.
I remember enjoying that a very long time ago.
Do people still read Martin Gardner’s puzzle collections? I grew up on their Russian translations (and I think scientists past a certain age have shared fond memories of reading them in the Scientific American of the 60s and the 70s).
In a similar vein, Raymond Smullyan’s logical puzzle books are really good. He has a knack of starting with some easy knight/knave puzzles and leading you to a formulation of Godel’s undecidability, all through interesting puzzles.
The Unexpected Hanging and Other Mathematical Diversions by Martin Gardner.
Book of mathematical paradoxes and puzzles given in story form. One of my favourite books as a child.
Does Logicomix count? 😛
One last quiz. This will be the last one I will post, at least for a while. If anyone wants to take up the role of quiz-master, they are most welcome.
Today’s quiz is about the works of Isaac Asimov:
1. His first novel about robots, a fixup of earlier short stories and essays.
2. The third novel in the original Foundation trilogy.
3. A novel in which a space station colony called Rotor is moved to the semi-habitable moon Erythro, where bacteria form a collective organism that is conscious and telepathic.
4. A non-fiction book about the early history of the United States.
5. A novelization of a movie about a submarine that is shrunk to microscopic size and sent into a patient’s bloodstream.
6. A novel about an amateur detective trying to solve a murder at a trade show for the publishing industry.
7. A non-fiction work in which the author estimates the probability of there being intelligent extraterrestrial civilizations within the Milky Way galaxy.
8. His first juvenile novel.
9. His third autobiography, published after his death.
10. A collection of mystery short stories, featuring a fictional club of mystery solvers. First of six.
I only got #2 because I adore the original Foundation trilogy. I’m not actually sure if I’ve read any other Asimov novels… (lots of short stories though!)
Every now and then there’s a kerfuffle at some university or another over some “world civilizations/great books” type survey course focusing far too heavily on western civilization, or on one particular part of it. I think, for the most part, this is a fair criticism, although I’d be more likely to assign the blame to laziness (professor saying “why not just keep the same book list? Why should I have to learn something new and change how I teach?”) and cheapness (admin saying “why do we have to hire more professors?”) than anything else.
So, let’s say you’re in charge of overhauling one of these courses to better give a global survey. Assume the “western civilization” bit of it is already set: Greek philosophers, Bible (entirely western? Not really, but it’s already in the syllabus there), Shakespeare, yadda yadda yadda. That sets the tone. What are you going to be adding to that – what fills it out and makes it actually global? Assume that the reading list you have to define is mostly primary sources; secondary stuff is in there but what exactly it is is immaterial, and will mostly be used to introduce the primary sources.
Assume for the purposes that length isn’t an issue: the more things you have on the syllabus, the more it’s just excerpts, and the more work the secondary sources and so forth do.
Just thinking about this briefly – to me, the lowest-hanging fruit is probably Chinese philosophy and literature.
Bonus points: is there any overarching theme, anything we can point to and say “yup, that’s the single truly common element of human civilization” and not be completely talking rubbish?
My alma mater, St. John’s College in Santa Fe, runs a Great Books program for undergrads, based primarily on discussion classes for primary sources, which has the following reading list for the main seminar course. (This list does not include the readings for the separate math, language, lab, and music tutorials).
Rather than trying to cram in some non-Western Civ. books, they made a separate Eastern Classics masters degree, whose readings are here.
A lot of the stuff that came to my mind was on that Eastern Classics reading list. Interesting that they went with Tale of the Heike instead of the considerably superior Tale of Genji.
I don’t know how I’d answer your questions, but I always hated when people used false synecdoche in discussion of Africa. For example, using Swahili to represent “African language”: there are thousands of languages spoken in Africa, and Swahili’s not even in the top 10 in terms of number of native speakers. Something similar could easily happen when discussing “Xs (books? music? history? etc.) of Africa”, to where including two or three African Xs on a “great Xs of the world” syllabus would leave out so many other very different African Xs that it almost makes the syllabus less inclusive.
Maybe it’d be better just to change the name of the course to make it explicitly Eurocentric.
How about something by Lee Kuan Yew? Lessons on how to build a successful country, straight from the founding father himself.
Also something by Sayyid Qutb. If the Islamist movement had an intellectual father, he’s the man.
China. I’m no specialist, but you could easily fill several courses.
India. Start with the Rig Veda (sp?). Something from the Upanishads. Bhagavad Gita. Introduce the amazing literary form where you use lack of marked divisions between words to say two different things at the same time. Writings from the Sikh founder. Find some devotional poetry. Find some love poetry. Etc. There’s lots of Buddhist literature, and it starts here; pick some. … Then get some modern writings. Gandhi? I’d throw in something from Bollywood, if it were my course, but you insist on it being about books.
Other Asian countries. India and China were the local elephants, with neighbours drawing from one or both, but the neighbours somewhat went their own way. Be sure to sample Japan, Korea, and Tibet, among others.
Middle East. Koran (of course). Major Arabic philosophers. Arabic science and proto-science. Sufis and other mystics. Ancient literature, dug up on clay tablets. e.g. the epic of Gilgamesh.
Something Zoroastrian.
Egypt, and don’t forget to start with papyri and/or inscriptions found by archaeologists.
Have we got anything we understand from the Middle and South American civilizations? (I’m so far from a specialist that I don’t have clue 1 ;-))
No idea what we have in writing from pre-conquest Africa (other than the middle east), but they had some interesting civilizations. Go find some. If there’s enough material, spend lots of time on it – a continent worth of time, not the obligatory single lesson, leaving people unable to distinguish Zulu from San 🙁
I’m sure I’m just scraping the surface here. I don’t have the knowledge to create this syllabus, or even come close. and I’m also reasonably sure I’ve overweighted religious texts, simply because that’s the area where I personally have the most knowledge.
I think a big difficulty is that most universities are not well set up to encourage, facilitate, and reward team-teaching efforts.
To actually teach a course like “survey of world literature” well you need a team of experts, one ridiculously smart person, and/or someone willing to teach a lot of stuff he doesn’t actually understand much better than the students. I, for example, don’t feel very comfortable teaching literature in translation from a language I can’t myself read at least somewhat (which fact caused me to learn some basic Korean).
My initial reaction was to think “why can’t the students interested in English literature just take English literature course and the students interested in African literature can take African literature courses?” But this raises the question: if your university has enough faculty to offer individual courses on most of the major world traditions, why can’t it also coordinate those experts to team teach a course offered to those students without space in their schedule to take more than, say, a two-semester sequence on “great books of world lit”?
The answer, I think, is that coordinating such a thing at most universities will be a difficult, largely thankless task. The professors won’t get paid more, they probably will be making a lot more work for themselves for little or no credit towards their teaching responsibilities, and, anyway, they’d rather be teaching the students who are interested enough in e.g. English literature or Indian literature to take a dedicated English or Indian literature course than the ones who are probably less interested in developing an organic, holistic knowledge of the commonalities across literary traditions than in fulfilling some sort of requirement.
A lot of philosophy and literature also makes more sense if you know where it came from, what influenced it and what it is responding to. So I think a course covering multiple traditions together, while perhaps it can gain something by comparing them, loses a lot by making it harder to see the crucial connections. Not that there isn’t room for some courses devoted to doing that kind of comparison, but it seems to me that having the default be courses focused on one particular tradition at a time is a good system.
Yeah. I should take some courses on the History of China.
I’m a physicist who studies black hole thermodynamics & quantum gravity, and a longtime reader of SSC although I don’t post much. I’m also an evangelical Christian who believes in miracles and accepts the Nicene Creed, although I’m not a fundamentalist (e.g. I think the opening chapters of Genesis obviously aren’t supposed to be literal scientific reporting).
Ask me anything.
I’ve just managed to get a good faculty position after many years applying, so one topic that’s particularly fresh in my mind is how the academic job market works, especially in the USA (although I’m headed to Cambridge this January).
Obvious and perhaps overly broad question, but: why do you believe? If you see a distinction between the justifications for your belief (why are you right to believe) and the causal factors behind it (what would have had to happen differently to cause you not to believe), I’d be interested in both.
And as a follow-up, do you think that every fair-minded and intellectually curious person could/should come to share your beliefs, or (for example) do they depend on some very specific experiences or feelings that not everyone has?
Finally, what level of responsibility do you feel to spread the word and encourage people to find God? (While I don’t enjoy being proselytised to, intellectually I find it hard to reconcile a) sincere belief in an afterlife, b) basic human goodwill, and c) the lack of interest in finding new converts demonstrated by many religious people. Though I guess one possible explanation is that it’s basically the same process by which sincere, kind utilitarians fail to become extreme effective altruists.)
@melolontha
Overbroad question first:
The biggest reason I’m a Christian is that I think there’s good historical evidence that the Resurrection of Jesus actually happened (in addition to other ancient and modern miracles, but that’s the most important one), if the primary sources are judged without a heavy a priori bias against the supernatural.
I grew up in a Christian household (my Dad is relatively famous for his faith since he wrote the Perl programming language). It’s important to me that my beliefs be based on reality, so I wouldn’t identify as a Christian if I didn’t think the evidence was compelling. It’s always possible that bias has entered my views, but I have seen people convert to Christianity who were reluctant to do so, on the basis of the same evidence. So if the causal factors don’t match the evidential ones, it is in spite of my best intentions to try to keep them together.
I don’t think that philosophical arguments should be given the same weight as historical ones, but I do think that the existence of life, and consciousness all point towards Theism, while the existence of evil points towards Atheism. If, however, you think that ethics is objective (so that calling something evil isn’t just a matter of our own tastes, but is a hint about the fundamental structure of reality), then there are ways of arguing towards Theism from that as well.
The laws of physics have a number of fundamental constants that seem to take on very special life supporting values. The odds of this happening by chance in a single universe are very low, and for various technical reasons it seems extremely difficult to explain this with new physics at high energy scales. I think this strongly suggests that at least one of Theism or the Multiverse is true.
As far as more subjective factors are concerned: I’ve had a number of religious / mystical experiences where it seemed like God was communicating with me. I also think that the ethics of Jesus (e.g. the Sermon on the Mount) is far more impressive than anything I find in a rival religion, or anything that I would have been able to make up on my own.
The existence of life is an emergent phenomenon that would be extremely difficult to predict a priori from the values of those fundamental constants. Is there any reason to conclude that it’s not possible that for other values of those constants, though reality would have a very different structure than our own, emergent phenomena just as complicated and interesting as our life could exist, and those phenomena are just as difficult to predict as life in our universe?
> I think this strongly suggests that at least one of Theism or the Multiverse is true.
This seems fair (though if I had to pick I’d go with multiverse) but
what about a simulation hypothesis? Or is that in your mind (and reasonably enough; I personally can’t see the difference) entirely
identical to theism?
@Shion
Good question. To clarify, I’m not asserting that constants close to our own are the only possible way to support life; there may be other islands of goodness in parameter space. I’m just claiming it’s rare within the total space of laws of physics looking roughly similar to our own but with different constants.
I certainly agree that, in general, it could be a very difficult problem to look at a given set of laws of Nature, and decide whether they are compatible with some sort of (not necessarily carbon-based) “life” arising or not. In fact, the only reason I am sure that the Standard Model allows for life is that it actually exists!
On the other hand, some universes are sufficiently boring that I think we can be pretty sure nothing as complex as life exists. Most notably, the Cosmological Constant seems to be fine-tuned to about 1 part in 10^120 (or 1 part in 10^60 if supersymmetry exists). The Cosmological Constant receives contributions from all quantum fields in Nature, and to get it that small, you need a very delicate cancellation between the positive and negative contributions. If it were as large as expected and negative, then the universe would recollapse in about 10^-43 seconds. If as large and positive, then any objects separated by more than about 10^-35 meters would be unable to ever send signals to each other again. In either case, it seems that the universe would be unable to support complex computations of any kind.
There are some less impressive instances of fine tuning (a couple different things of order 1% or so) that are needed for things like stars and heavy elements to exist. It’s hard to imagine complex structures existing in a dark universe with no elements heavier than lithium, but I can’t say I know for sure nothing can happen.
@alef
I should have also mentioned the Simulation Hypothesis, although I don’t personally find it very plausible.
If you think we were created by life that evolved in some other universe, then there is the question of why that universe was life permitting, and that seems to raise the fine-tuning problem all over again. It also seems plausible that a finite being could only simulate a daughter universe of significantly lower computational power than the mother universe they live in. But the cosmos we live in does not seem to show signs of a limited-resource computation. (For example, if the goal was to simulate Earthlings, why make the universe billions of lightyears across?)
To me, there is also a very significant religious difference between the God of Classical Theism (the fundamental source of existence, with infinite holiness, wisdom, and power) and a Simulator (some dude that came into existence and has finite goodness, wisdom, and power). Namely, that I consider the fomer entity worthy of worship, but not the latter.
I think the objective evidence is strong enough that a “fair-minded and intellectually curious” person who investigates it, without a strong anti-supernatural bias, ought to come to believe as I do. However, I think very few people have the requisite degree of fair-mindedness; most people (on either side) use double-standards and are very reluctant to examine their presuppositions about what it means to be rational.
But I try to assume that people are engaging in good faith until it becomes clear they aren’t. And I don’t rule out the possibility that some honest people with different presuppositions, may look at the same evidence and come to a different conclusion than me.
Of course, from the Christian perspective, there is divine help available to assist those who really want to know the truth. “Ask, and you will receive; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.” From the skeptical perspective, this is a bit of a stumbling block since you can’t know at the beginning if the being supposedly providing help is even real, but it probably does no harm to try asking anyway.
I agree with you that your (a) & (b) imply the obvious duty to evangelize, and therefore I do feel responsibility to share the Gospel. In my case this mostly involves blogging and ocassionally trying to steer conversations with friends to spiritual topics. But equally obviously, being an asshole is not an effective strategy from either person’s perspective! One can be a catalyst, but at the end of the day you can’t control whether another person comes to God or not.
If you don’t like being proselytised to, then maybe you shouldn’t have responded to my bait! 😉 But I would be honestly interested to hear why you’ve found the experience unpleasant, since it might conceivably help me to be less annoying to other people in the future! I’m not sure I fully understand it, since it doesn’t bother me when people from other perspectives try to proselytize me (which admittedly happens pretty seldom).
Perhaps one reason why some people may feel annoyed when religious believers try to convert them, is that they feel like they’re being treated like tokens for a religious duty, rather than as actual people? I would argue that any concern for another person’s “soul” ought always to be placed in the context of caring for the whole person as a person (body and mind), which should normally involve at least as much listening as speaking.
What, roughly, do you take to be the set of relevant evidence?
Why would this not apply to Islam as well? Are Muslims all not fair minded and intellectually curious? (Clearly they don’t have an anti-supernatural bias.)
How do you reconcile the omniscience of God with the Principle of Locality?
As someone who studied physics I am super interested in this. Here are a bunch of questions, so feel free to ignore any you don’t feel like answering.
1. What’s your preferred interpretation of quantum mechanics and why?
2. What fraction of physics faculty do you think are religious? I guess we can look up stats but I’m interested in your impression. Do you think it varies by sub-field of physics?
3. Do you see any tension between physical laws and miracles? If so how do you resolve the tension? If not, why isn’t there a tension?
4. What’s your probability of the existence of intelligent extraterrestrial life? If there is intelligent extraterrestrial life, what are the religious implications?
5. How big do you think the universe is (including the non-observable parts)?
6. What are your classmates from grad school doing now?
7. What’s your probability of the LHC finding physics beyond the standard model? Of any experiment in the next 20 years finding some?
8. Are firewalls real?
9. Does string theory describe our universe?
10. How often do you think miracles occur today?
11. Why doesn’t God make his existence more obvious?
12. Do atheists go to hell?
13. What do your colleagues think of your religious views?
14. Would a sufficiently accurate computer simulation of a human have a soul?
15. What’s your probability that any experiment will probe quantum gravity in the next 50 years?
16. How much time did you spend doing post-docs?
17. Do too many people get physics PhDs?
18. Does the government spend too much or too little on theoretical physics research? Should the government fund quantum gravity research and if so why? Is it possible for mathematical or scientific research to be so remote from practical applications that it isn’t worth spending public money on it?
People have already started to look for evidence for/against certain QG theories in gravitational wave detection signals.
Unless you’re talking about the attempt to measure tensor modes from inflation, most astrophysical QG tests are really measuring violations of Lorentz Invariance. That’s regarded as a long shot.
But I can’t know for certain what you’re alluding to unless you provide a link.
First 1/2 of Anatid’s questions:
That’s a really hard question. I hate MWI for several reasons, for example I don’t think it possible to derive the Born rule from the other postulates of QM. It seems like a contradiction to say that on the one hand every possibility with nonzero amplitude exists, but on the other hand the possibilities with greater (absolute) amplitude somehow are more real than the others. Existence isn’t the sort of thing that should come in degrees!
But I don’t really have any clear alternative to give you. I’m sympathetic to the idea that QM is somehow a consistent deformation of Bayesian probability theory, but I don’t know how to reconcile this idea with the Kochen-Specker theorem.
It may be that part of the moral of QM is that somehow what’s really definite is the final outcome of any process. But I guess that only makes sense if there is a privileged basis at the end of time for measuring the universe.
Supposedly the statistics say that almost 40% of American scientists believe in a God who answers prayers. But my experience is completely different; only a small handful seem to be in any definite way religious (although I know of a couple closeted examples). I expect this is explained by a difference in culture between elite academic institutions, as opposed to industry/government, or liberal arts colleges.
I don’t know about subfields, but I’m pretty sure that biology is more hostile than physics due to the Creation vs. Evolution wars.
This is actually something that bothers me less now that I am a professional physicist. All known laws of nature are approximations to reality, that are valid only in some limited domain. For example, QED describes some things very accurately to many decimal places, but it doesn’t include effects from the weak force.
In order to be a Christian I have to believe there are realities outside of the known universe (all of them ultimately originating from God) which sometimes cause effects within our own universe. But that doesn’t seem all that weird to me, it’s really the situation we’re always in when we understand some things well, and other things poorly.
This is difficult to estimate, in part because there is deep controversy over how to correctly incorporate observer selection effects into Bayesianism. (This is one reason why I don’t know how to make predicitions if there is a Multiverse.) For example, does our own existence count as evidence that life is common?
Since I don’t know how to answer the question properly, I’ll replace it with a different question and tell you that I’d certainly prefer to think that intelligent extraterrestrial life exists! It seems like the universe would be more interesting if it did.
I think the religious implications are actually quite minimal, in the absence of further information about the alien species. Christians have always believed in the existence of intelligent life other than humans (that is, angels). Presumably intelligent aliens would have their own separate relationship with God, which might be quite different from our own. (If we actually met them and learned about their religions, it might provide evidence in one direction or another.)
Well, at the largest distance scales it looks roughly homogeonous (the same everywhere) and isotropic (same in each direction). So it seems highly probable that at least for a ways outside the observable universe, it’s just more of the same. But at larger distance scales, it might be quite different, especially if inflation is true.
(If inflation lasts forever to the future, this could potentially be the source of a Multiverse.)
I sort of philosophically like the idea of a large but finite universe. It seems problematic if everything we observe is copied infinitely many times in different places.
I’ve lost track of most of them (I graduated 7 years ago), and a lot of them have probably left academia. But Aleksey Cherman is faculty at U Washington, David Norris seems to be a postdoc at the Joint Quantum Institute, Ray Fermo seems to be a postdoc at U Alabama Huntsville, and my academic younger brother (i.e. my advisor’s next student who overlapped with me) Will Donnelly is a postdoc at Perimeter.
At the moment, things are looking glum for new physics at the LHC. (A lot of physicists were expecting supersymmetry to help resolve the fine tuning of the Higgs field, but I thought it wouldn’t be there.) We are therefore faced with the depressing prospect of a Standard Model which must be incomplete, but which works well wherever we can test it.
There’s probably at least a 25% chance we’ll manage to more directly detect dark matter sometime soon. There are low-energy experiments to measure if neutrinos are their own antiparticle or not. But if you want major new experimental data, I’d look for it in cosmology rather than high energy physics.
Quantum gravity is in one respect more desperate since we don’t have any experiments, but in another way it’s better because there are deep conceptual/consistency conditions to help guide us. That’s part of why I work in that area.
Deeply controversial, but after much heartache I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that they are. There must be some sort of quantum gravity phase transition which happens for sufficiently old black holes.
The only sensible alternative seems to be to give up the usual linearity of QM when interpreting observables inside the event horizon. Either that, or admit that information is lost inside of black holes, but I believe it comes out because of Don Marolf’s “boundary unitarity” argument for the holographic principle.
For a brief pop-description of the firewalls paradox, see here.
String theory seems to be mathematically consistent, but there’s no actual experimental evidence for it. Given this, I’m not comfortable assigning it a probability higher than about 25-30% of being right. The bulk of the remaining probability should be assigned to “something we haven’t thought of yet”.
Do your colleagues ever comment on your beliefs. If so, what do they say?
How do you choose which parts of the Bible to take literally and which ones are they?
I am a grad student in math, and would love to hear any advice that would make my future job hunt easier.
Differences in generic nickname vocabulary between men and women
I’ve noticed that men have dozens of generic nicknames for eachother in lieu of knowing/using their real name, but women don’t. For example:
Men:
Buddy, pal, mate, chief, boss, dude, bro, man, etc. etc… plus all the regional slang variants depending on country/province (squire, cobber, oldmate…) plus a slew of suffix-modifications that get applied to the names without permission or necessity such as Johnno, Mikey, Timbo, etc. etc.
Whereas women don’t seem to have the equivalent list of non-name salutations. You don’t hear women calling each other “sis”, for instance, and the names used between men are very rarely used between women. What you do hear is women who are already friends calling each other ‘gorgeous’ or similar affectionate, positive descriptors in place of their name.
I have one main idea as to how this developed, and one supporting nod to evo-psych.
1. The slang-name vocab has been developed between men over the course of many decades of the shared experience of manual labour and military service, and functions as a) social cohesion under stress and b) a practical way of addressing someone you don’t know but need to get ‘on-side’ with straight away.
The starkly different histories of work and war participation between the genders gives rise to this theory.
2. Men are generally more assertive and less sensitive than women, which together provide the necessary precondition for taking a social risk in addressing a stranger/acquaintance by a generic pet-name.
Is my basic observation correct, and if so do the above hold enough explanatory power?
A lot of women (especially black women) call their female friends “girl” as a nickname. I think I’ve also heard “chica” among Latina women but that might just be in movies.
If I’m onto something and the pattern you’re describing only really applies to white people, that fact is interesting too.
>Men are generally more assertive and less sensitive than women
Most murders are commited by males for trivial status offenses. Define “sensitive”.
Would looking at how this works across the devide help?
As someone with recent experience of femoid interactions, I can report they use “queen” for that now. Like, all the time
I think this is completely wrong and women have lots of names for each other. In my experience, women are more intimate with their friends and are more likely to assign pet names.
I have personally heard women call each other: sugar, sugarcube, honey, honeybun, sweetie, sweetie pie, darling, dear, dearie, bestie, BFF, girl, girlfriend, amiga, rosy, pookie, schnookums, and toots.
Those are the affectionate ones when not used ironically.
I have never in real life heard a man call another man mate, chief, or boss. Dude, bro, and man are more like informal forms of address than nicknames. I call men about my age dude or bro sometimes to get their attention when I don’t know their real names.
Right, but that’s not what im curious about. I’m interested in how people address each other when they are either complete strangers or do not know their name.
I’ve heard some variants used very rarely in, say, specific tones of friendly mockery or irony between already close friends, but I’ve never heard a woman say “Hi, honey” or “How’s it going toots?” to a woman they are getting introduced to or don’t know very well.
Say you’re only the slightest bit aquainted with someone and need to address them in a casual, once-off kinda way. Do you find out their name or use a generic placeholder?
Naval Gazing’s look at Russian Battleships continues with a detailed study of the first Russian dreadnoughts, the Ganguts.
I’ve been toying with some ideas for how to organize your parliament.
I agree with the idea that you want to avoid a one chamber system, since a single parliament is a single point of failure, and you want at least one more center of power as a check on the dumb and/or corrupt decisions that come out of a single chamber.
This is is the reasoning behind the US system, for example. Originally it was set up to have the House represent the people and the senate represent the states, but after the 17th amendment in 1913, it’s just another way to represent the people, and some say that was the start of the decline of the US 🙂
Britain also has its House of Lords. Both these systems has democratic problems. In the US Californians are vastly underrepresented compared to Wyomingans. The British lords are even more glaringly problematic. So I wanted to think up fully democratic ways to have two parliamentary chambers that were meaningfully different.
I have two ideas I like:
– Genderbased chambers: All men vote for a male parliament and all women vote for a female parliament.
– Age based chambers: The younger half of the electorate has one parliament, and the older another.
Thought? Other crazy ideas? Any exotic real world systems I haven’t heard about?
One aspect of the original American system was to give the members of each chamber a different time horizon. Members of the House face a new election almost immediately after they take their seats; this seems designed to make them take the short view. Members of the Senate get a 6 year term, allowing them to e.g. vote against today’s stupid fad, secure in the belief that it will have blown over and been forgotten by the time they next need to face the people.
I’m not sure that these are the right time horizons; maybe a decade or two would be better for the longer term view, or even life membership (e.g. Canada’s appointed Senate). But I think there’s something to be said for the idea of short vs long views.
A second house where the representatives have one vote to cast per person who voted for them. Can’t do it with one house (since too many people harms negotiating ability and such), but works as a check on it.
I do like the idea of being able to delegate my vote to someone.
If I think Kelly McSmartass is the smartest and most trustworthy person I know, I can delegate my vote to them. Kelly can do the same, or vote on individual issues. If my vote starts getting used in ways I don’t like, I can reassign my vote, perhaps after a waiting period.
You could imagine a system where people have to delegate until we’re down to a fixed number of people. Those people are our parliament, but each one has the votes of everyone who has delegated to them.
This is more about addressing of the underinformed voter problem than what I brought up, but it’s still interesting.
If you can delegate your vote, someone can threaten you to in order to get you to delegate your vote, or buy your vote.
My idea, is to use to different voting techniques. (Coming from a US perspective, but I think this system would work OK for a parliament as well)
we quintuple the number of reps in the house (while keeping districts the same size, so each district has between 3 and 9 reps), and then use single transferable voting.
For the senate, use proportional voting based on party. Each party with at least 1% of the vote gets a senator. (would have to get rid of the filibuster…).
Entire senate is re-elected every 4 years on the same year as the president (or if you were doing a parliament, this doesn’t matter as much), and house is re-elected every year. (not every 2 years).
Some kinks to work out like whether house reps could be on the senate party list, leaning towards just no, but you could allow a rep to specify an alternate. (then is the alternate allowed to run for the House…)
For a parliament, I think the leader of the party/coalition in the upper house (the senate) should be the Prime Minister, and not the lower house.
And maybe if 1% or more of the populace voted for a party in the senate that got less than 1% of the vote, you could have a special senator for them. (perhaps chosen randomly from the party lists of all partys with <1%, though that would encourage parties to have long party lists even if they don't get very many votes, I suppose party lists can't be more than 100 people, so maybe this doesn't matter so much?)
(Other democratic reforms would be needed to make this work… though I suppose working out the details of that is a little silly since none of this is ever going to happen in the U.S.).
This is very similar to the system currently used in Australia, where the House of Representatives is elected from 150 single-member districts using STV (resulting in what is basically a two-party system, though there are more independents than there are in the United States), and the Senate’s 75 members are equally split up among the states and elected from a twist on a proportional system, where the candidates are still ranked but you only need a quota (1/(n+1), where n is the number of seats up for election) to win a seat. This results in a variety of third parties being represented in the Australian Senate (there are currently no less than 7), where the main parties need to rely on them to approve legislation, and majorities are very rare (though the right-wing Coalition — which is de facto one political party, Australia’s main right-wing one since its constituents have been in a permanent coalition in the 1920s — managed it in 2004, which was a decisive victory for them).
The obvious failure mode in such a system is if the two houses were to be controlled outright by different parties, which hasn’t happened since the 1970s (when third parties were much weaker than they are now; between the demise of Democratic Labor in the 1974 election and the foundation of the Democrats in 1977, there really weren’t third forces other than independents in Australia’s Parliament, which is unthinkable today), but which essentially creates a constitutional crisis until such time as both houses aren’t at each others’ throats. The gridlock that creates is a lot worse in a parliamentary than presidential system, which is probably why most parliamentary systems have trended toward effective unicameralism, with the upper chamber becoming a relic.
It’s questionable how much the pre-1913 Senate really represented the states. The fixed six-year terms mean any state’s senators were chosen by a previous iteration of the legislature, and were not bound by the interests of the state government once elected. (And that’s setting aside the Senate’s reputation as a “millionaire’s club” where seats were obtained through outright bribery.)
In Germany the upper house consists of the minister-presidents of the German states, plus additional members of the state governments allocated proportionately by population. Seats are not elected on a fixed cycle, but change whenever the state governments change. Adapting this to another parliamentary country like, say, Canada is straightforward. In the US I don’t know how it’d work – you’d start with the 50 governors, sure, but then the majority leaderships of the state houses or members of the state cabinets or what? And that’s setting aside the odd case of Nebraska.
You’re going to want a parliamentary system of government, because presidentialism is sub optimal in a lot of ways. Empirical evidence on this is weak, but consistent.
This complicates things, because it means that one of your chambers is going to be dominant. Yes, there were systems like the 19th century british where PMs could come from either lords or commons, but I don’t think that’s sustainable in a purely democratic system. There are going to be party leaders, and they’ll tend towards the house that gives them the most leverage (both with voters and over each other).
That said, if we’re discussing radical schemes, I want a house of repeals, that is a house that can only repeal legislation, not pass anything new. The incentives facing members of house than can only exercise power by reducing the quantity of legislation (and by threat of doing so with new legislation) are obvious.
@bba
This point doesn’t get made nearly enough. If you want the states represented, then you have one senator per state serving at the pleasure of the state’s governor.
> All men vote for a male parliament and all women vote for a female parliament.
That’s a really bad idea, IMO. If no disagreement, it doesn’t matter. If disagreement, one gender gets to blame the other for imposing something undesired on the other. It supports the beliefs that we aren’t individuals, but representatives of factions. I don’t see a society surviving long if crude distinctions get institutionally reinforced even further than already so. IMO this whole line of thinking (special chambers depending your demographic characteristics) is silly.
Checks on decision making by having factions designed/chosen to be motivated by different time frames – that seems more promising. But best to do that in ways that don’t promote factionalism. Weight (not segregate) voting power by expected time to live and number of children – that strikes me as wrong, too, but not nearly as fatal as parceling out the electorate into disjoint demographic groups.
Parliament selected by random lottery, in much the same way as jury duty selection. Random parliamentarians would serve a paid, fixed term before being discharged from duties. The random pool would be supported by a small ‘core’ contingent of approximately policy-neutral experts in legislative procedure, selected on merit, who arbitrate and guide the process along the right legal tracks.
Re. 4: I am reminded, reading the Leo XIII’s 1891 argument against socialism, how different the connotation of the word has become from what it meant then. My parents were socialists until FDR converted them to capitalism, and they always explained that the basis of socialism is public ownership of the means of production and some form of common ownership of all but quite personal property.
You don’t see any such program in the Europe that the conservatives call “socialist”, nor in the platform of today’s self-proclaimed “socialists”, like Bernie Sanders. The word now seems to be used to describe any sort of government effort to provide more affordable services either to all (e.g., health care) or to the poor (e.g., housing).
No doubt there is plenty to be said both for and against such efforts, but whether you are fer it or agin it, it ain’t socialism.
Interesting. My parents (in the 1960s) made a distinction between communism and socialism, and would probably have classed “public ownership of the means of production and some form of common ownership of all but quite personal property” as communism. And I note that the arguments against “socialism” I saw in the early references seemed to be opposing what they would have called communism.
My parents were social democrats, and as socialists, strongly opposed communism, even before the Molotov-Ribbentrop agreement. (Whereas our equally Jewish Communist friends supported the Soviet Union through that unfortunate episode and many years later pretended that they hadn’t.)
My parents distinguished their views from those of the communists by saying that all socialists believed in public ownership of the means of production, etc., but social democrats believed that it could come through democratic processes: voting, elections, etc., not violent revolution. They had voted for perennial Socialist presidential candidate Norman Thomas (Princeton graduate and Presbyterian minister). Communists, on the other hand, believed that only violent revolution would suffice. As a partly separate issue, my parents recognized early on that the Communist Party of the USA (CPUSA) was really just a front directly controlled by the Soviet Union for their own benefit; which was fine for the followers, as long as they believed that the Soviet Union was genuinely going to usher in a peoples’ paradise for all people. Which my parents didn’t buy.
FDR convinced them that capitalism could have a human face, and they left all that other stuff behind when they got behind the New Deal.
Not that I personally ended up adhering completely to their view of the world, either. When someone asks me if I had a religious upbringing, I always respond, “Yes. We were taught that there was one God and his initials were FDR.”
One of my pet peeves is when people talk about capitalism and socialism without defining them. Nearly every single conversation about them is bogged down in people talking past each other.
Healthcare is 10% of the economy or more. Housing is 15% or more. Socializing them isn’t “providing a few services”, it’s nationalizing a massive share of the economy. Socialists haven’t grown less ambitious with time, what’s changed is what they consider the commanding heights, not their desire to master them.
This is the best criticism of Jordan Peterson I’ve seen. I highly recommend it.
I knew this was gonna be Contra before I even clicked lol.
“…who got famous for sounding the alarm about how protecting transgender people under the Canadian human rights law shall surely lead to Stalinism”.
Well, that’s a promising start.
ETA: “So Jordan Peterson’s succeeded largely by drawing in audiences with fairly popular opinions: political correctness often feels stifling, student activists are sometimes inarticulate and overreactive, angry transsexuals are telling me what words to use and I don’t like it.”
That’s not how Peterson became super-famous. That’s a standard right-wing message. There’s no
shortage of people expressing it. This describes, I don’t know… Ben Shapiro?
If you look at what people say they liked particularly in Peterson’s videos, it’s very very rarely
the poltiical correctness and trans stuff. It’s a very small part of his book etc. It’s deeply uncharitable
to present this as the main reason for his success.
Then ContraPoints goes on to talk definitions over “Postmodern neo-Marxism”. This section of the
video is basically a huge strawman. As an example, Marxism is a theory of a class struggle between the workers and the capitalists, and since “some professors believe in that, but zero corporate HR
departments do”, that proves Peterson’s deluded. But there’s no shortage of explications from
Peterson on what he means by “postmodern neo-Marxism”, and group identity politics certainly comes
under that, and he talks about that *all the time*, that and equality of outcome. It’s a little hard
to argue that corporate HR departments don’t care about group identity politics. Contrapoints claims to
have listened to many hours of Peterson’s lectures (more than me then), but in characterizing his
political views never mentions equality of outcome.
Next, ContraPoints attacks the lobster stuff in the Cathy Newman’s interview by saying that the argument that lobsters have hierarchies can be used to justify any hierarchy, like monarchy (or slavery, I guess). That’s.. surprisingly not a bad argument, and the first such in this video, I think. Peterson would probably reply that his whole point was not merely that “lobsters have hierarchies”, but specifically that their brains are attuned to social status via the same hormone that we use (serotonin), and therefore there must be a continuity of *social hierarchies* in lobster and human “societies”. That is, social status is a phenomenon with biological underpinnings, which I think you’ll find plenty of people objecting to, contrary to ContraPoints’ claim that “no person on the left thinks that” (which may be true w.r.t. hierarchies in general).
Next, Peterson’s use of “the West” is criticized as inaccurate, because it is “geographical chauvinism”, because Marxism is Western philosophy too. Finally,
“The very idea of people requesting individual pronouns to suit their individual needs is exactly the kind of thing a person who values individual liberty over collective dogma should be on board with.”
Note the dishonesty of the word “requesting” – of course “requesting” is not what Peterson (rightly or wrongly) railed against.
And it’s over.
So overall my impression from that video is similar to that from a few others by ContraPoints I watched. It starts with (A) objecting to unfair, misleading, uncharitable interpretations of the subject by some or many others on “her side”, and proceeds to (B) make some unfair, misleading, uncharitable interpretations of the subject of her own. Usually (A) is good, and not perfunctory – I think it’s done and presented honestly. Usually (B) is not nearly as bad as the worst examples (A) objects to, but still isn’t very good. Occasionally (B) is only very mildly – or not at all – misleading, and then I’d judge the video as good overall. This video on Peterson isn’t one of those times.
Robin Hanson mentions in his slate interview:
“it should look roughly like a random walk, that’s how information processes change things”
Where can I read more about this?
Scott do you have any way of making your website HTTPS by default, including RSS links?
Bothers me slightly whenever I inadvertently click through to discussions containing many keywords no doubt of interest to my employer….
I think someone might have tried to fix this before and it broke something.
Looks like the ‘HTTS everywhere’ chrome extension can help me, I’ll just try leaving it on.
Hello Scott! PJIQ and I are working on UBI. (Also, I offered to collaborate with Freddie but he hasn’t responded.)
With the mass propogation of deep learning courses and worldwide experimentation, AlphaGo(with a surprisingly simple structure)AI labeling pictures with accurate commentary in it,who else has bumped down the general strong AI date from 2040 to…..2021 at the latest?
This is especially relevant to David Friedman:
Grassland plants react unexpectedly to high levels of carbon dioxide
Note that C4 carbon fixation is more efficient at extracting C from CO2, is more water efficient & is more efficient at higher temperatures than C3 carbon fixation, but at the expense of taking extra energy. These plants grow mainly in hotter regions. C4 plants represent about 5% of Earth’s plant biomass, but they account for about 23% of terrestrial carbon fixation.
C4 plants include maize, sugar cane, millet, and sorghum. C3 plants include rice, wheat, barley, rye, oat and soybean. Researchers are working on creating a C4 variant of rice.