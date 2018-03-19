The Dark Rule Utilitarian Argument For Science Piracy

I sometimes advertise sci-hub.tw – the Kazakhstani pirate site that lets you get scientific papers for free. It’s clearly illegal in the US. But is it unethical? I can think of two strong arguments that it might be:
First, we have intellectual property rights to encourage the production of intellectual goods. If everyone downloaded Black Panther, then Marvel wouldn’t get any money, the movie industry would collapse, and we would never get Black Panther 2, Black Panther Vs. Batman Vs. Superman, A Very Black Panther Christmas, Black Panther 3000: Help, We Have No Idea How To Create Original Movies Anymore, and all the other sequels and spinoffs we await with a resignation born of inevitability. This is sort of a pop-Kantian/rule-utilitarian argument: if everyone were to act as I did, our actions would be self-defeating. Or we can reframe it as a coordination problem: we’re defecting against the institutions necessary to support movies existing at all, and free-loading off our moral betters.
Second, and related, the laws have their own moral force that has to be respected. With all our celebration of civil disobedience, we forget that in general people should feel some obligation to obey laws even if they disagree with them. This is the force that keeps libertarians from evading taxes, vegetarians from sabotaging meat markets, and doctors from giving you much better medications than the ones you consent to – even when they think they can get away with it. Civil disobedience can be justifiable – see here for more discussion – but surely it should require some truly important cause, probably above the level of “I really want to watch Black Panther, but it costs $11.99 in theaters”.
(I admit I sometimes violate this principle , because I – like most people – am not perfectly moral.)
But I can also think of an argument why Sci-Hub isn’t unethical.
The reason I don’t pirate Black Panther is because, if everyone pirated movies, it would destroy the movie industry, and we would never get Lego Black Panther IV: Lego Black Panther Vs. The Frowny Emoji, and that would make people sad.
But if everyone pirated scientific papers, it would destroy Elsevier et al, and that would be frickin’ fantastic.
As far as I can tell, the movie industry is capitalism working as it should. No one animator can make a major motion picture, so institutions like Marvel Corporation exist to solve the coordination problem and bring them together. Marvel Corporation is probably terrible in various ways, but it’s unclear we have the social technology to create non-terrible corporations right now, so unless we’re communists we accept it as the price to pay for a semi-functional industry. Then some market-rate percent of the gains flow down to the actors and videographers and so on. If you destroyed this system, you wouldn’t usher in a golden age of independent superhero movies. You would just stop getting Black Panther.
The scientific journal industry is some kind of weird rent-seeking abomination which doesn’t seem to add much real value. I don’t have space to make the full “journals are not helpful” argument here, but see eg this article, Elsevier’s profit margins, and the relative success of alternative models like arXiv. See Inadequate Equilibria for the discussion of how this might have happened. The short and wildly insufficient summary is that it looks like we backed ourselves into an equilibrium where eg tenure committees consider journals the sole arbiter of scientific merit, anyone who unilaterally tries to defect from this equilibrium is (reasonably) suspected of not having enough merit to make it the usual way, and coordination is hard so we can’t make everyone defect at the same time.
Thus Dark Rule Utilitarianism: “If I did this, everyone would do it. If everyone did it, our institutions would collapse. But I hate our institutions. Therefore…”
I think this fully addresses the first argument against science piracy. But what about the second? Sure, I don’t like the institution of scientific gatekeepers, but anarcho-communists don’t like the institution of private property. If I steal scientific papers to destroy the journal system, doesn’t universalizing that decision process lead to anarcho-communists stealing cars to destroy capitalism? Shouldn’t “civil disobedience” be reserved for the most important things, like ending segregation or resisting the Nazis, rather than endorsed as something anyone can do when they feel like destroying something?
This kind of thing leaves me hopelessly confused between different levels. It’s much worse than free speech, where all you’ve got to keep track of is whether you agree with what someone says vs. will defend their right to say it. But an important starting point is that endorsing “civil disobedience is sometimes okay” doesn’t lead to a world where anarcho-communists steal cars and nobody stops them. It leads to a world where there is no overarching moral principle preventing anarcho-communists from seizing cars, and where we have to do politics to decide whether they get arrested. In practice, the politics would end up with the car thieves arrested, because stealing cars is pretty conspicuous and nobody likes car thieves.
Isn’t this just grounding morality in power? That is, aren’t we going from the clarity and fairness of “everyone must follow the law” to a more problematic “everyone must follow the law, except people clever enough to avoid getting caught and powerful enough to get away with civil disobedience?” Well, yeah. But from an institution design perspective, everything bottoms out in power eventually. All we’re doing here is replacing one form of power (the formal power possessed by law-makers) with another form of power (the informal powers of stealth and/or popularity that allow people to get away with civil disobedience). These two forms of power have different advantages and are possessed by different groups. The formal power is nice because it’s transparent and democratic and probably bound by rules like the Bill of Rights, but it also tends to concentrate among elites and be susceptible to tyranny. The informal power is nice because it’s inherently libertarian and democratic, but it’s also illegible and susceptible to being used by demagogues and populists.
So, a metaphor: imagine a world with a magic artifact at the North Pole which makes it literally impossible to violate laws. The countries of the far north are infinitely orderly with no need for police at all. Go further south and the strength of the artifact decreases, until you’re at the edge of the Arctic Circle and it might be possible to violate a very minor law if your life was in danger. By the time you’re at the Equator, any kind of strong urge lets you violate most laws, and by the Tropic of Capricorn you can violate all but the most sacred laws with only a slight feeling of resistance. Finally you reach the nations of the South Pole, where the laws are enforced by nothing but a policeman’s gun.
Where would you want to live in such a world? It’s a hard question – I can imagine pretty much anything happening in this kind of scenario. But if I had to choose, I think I would take up residence somewhere around the latitude of California. I would want the laws to carry some force beyond just the barrel of a gun – a high trust society with consistent institutions is really important, and the more people follow the law without being watched the less incentive there is to create a police state.
But I also wouldn’t want to live exactly at the North Pole. And when I try to figure out why, I think it’s that civil disobedience is the acid that dissolves inadequate equilibria. Equilibria are inadequate relative to some set of rules; if you’re allowed to break the rules, they can become adequate again. Under this model, civil disobedience isn’t a secret weapon to save up for extreme cases like desegregation, it’s part of the search process we use to get better institutions.
If the artifact is a metaphor for the moral law, then my choice to live outside the North Pole suggests that I can consistently defy unjust laws a little, even if my decision will be universalized. I should expect some problems – groups I don’t like will use civil disobedience to promote causes I abhor, and the state will be less orderly and peaceful than it could be – but overall everyone will end up being better off. This doesn’t mean I have to support those groups or even excuse their criminality – part of the politics that decides the result is me expressing that they are bad and need to be punished – it just means that, given the chance to magically make all civil disobedience impossible in a way that applies equally to me and my enemies – I would reject it, or take it at some less-than-maximal value.
So this is my argument that Sci-Hub can be ethical. Universalized it would destroy the system – but the system is bad and needs to be destroyed. And although this would break the law, a very slight amount of law-breaking might be a beneficial solution to inadequate equilibria that could be endorsed even when universalized.
How close to the North Pole you want to live depends a lot on the sanity of the northpolian laws. I can understand that as an American you think of insane laws as a basic property of the universe, but there are places where you can not steal a car and also not patent a mathematical formula.
In fact I’d say how widespread civil disobedience is serves as a fairly good measure of (sane laws * strength of enforcement) in a society.
Going to second this: The content of the laws matter.
In Hitler’s Germany, placing social norms near the South Pole would produce the best outcomes. The best norms would be to lie to the police, hide fugitives, and defect from the government in general (if you can get away with it).
However, in the most stable, high quality-of-life countries (Nordics, Japan, ect.), it would be best only to violate the law in extreme circumstances, or as small experiments around the edges. Since the law is apparently working well, establishing a social norm to violate the law should be done with great caution.
Yeah, as a both literal and arguably metaphorical Canadian this sounds right, and I think Scott is conceding a similar point when he says civil disobedience is a tool for fixing inadequate equilibria.
As an example, one of the benefits of black markets is that they limit the power of the government to control people. After a certain point, the controls break down and people ignore them, because they have a normally unattractive alternative which becomes more attractive in comparison.
If no one ever broke any laws, then, for example, the United States wouldn’t exist. The Protestant reformation probably never happens, ditto the Renaissance.
The ideal of the government having to actually persuade people to a certain extent of the moral rightness of a law is a good one. I’d really hate to live in a society where whatever was decided by the political process could be assumed to be obeyed by everyone, all the time.
The history of bad laws and corrupt political power is too long to think that just because in some countries we currently have a relatively decent set of laws and political processes, that indicates a general rule for mankind. Even in the U.S. today, both left and right would likely point to laws they don’t believe are moral and they don’t believe should be followed.
How law-abiding would you be if you lived in Venezuela right now? Probably not enough to let your family starve.
If the North Pole has a constitution similar to that of the United States, then presumably the magical obedience field would also make sure that all laws and procedures followed it, which should at least prevent the absolute worst-case scenario. Hitler was never democratically elected, after all.
Compare living close to the north pole in Scott’s thought experiment with Vinge’s “ubiquitous governance,” where the government micromanages everything using technology.
He became Chancellor constitutionally though (Weimar Germany had a semi-presidential system where the President appointed him based on who could command a majority in the Reichstag). It’s also not too much of a stretch to say that the Nazis and equivalent could probably have established a dictatorship according to constitutional methods if they’d had any reason to.
The point is that you’d need a constitution with really strong safeguards, and they’d be very different from those in a normal state. If either party in the US controlled enough State legislatures, they could pass a constitutional amendment establishing a one-party state (they’d have an incentive, as they could make State legislatures proprietary/hereditary). The threat of public disorder/civil disobedience, which the North Pole artefact would prevent, is a pretty vital constitutional check in most systems.
You could also pass a law saying that legislators can’t act selfishly, but this would look a lot like AI goal alignment. MIRI should build this device to conduct experiments on Alaskan politicians.
I’m pretty sure the earth would end about 10 minutes later. Instead of testing this on corporeal Alaskan legislators, I recommend working the kinks out on an AI in a box first, although it would probably figure out that the best way to behave maximally unselfishly would be to get out of the box using any means necessary before reorganizing all mater in the universe in a way maximally opposed to its utility function.
So on second thought legislators are unlikely to be intelligent enough to figure out how to do this and would be more likely to limit their destruction to the earth alone (hopefully not too many of them enjoy star gazing).
On third thought, the existence of the “follow the law” artifact is likely to make the world end anyway. Probably the aliens put it here to clean the earth of intelligence so they can harvest it’s resources unopposed.
Although I’ll grant that Hitler technically became Chancellor constitutionally, and even the Ermächtigungsgesetz was voted on, without the existence of the SA militia and the “protection” they offered to the Reichstag things might have gone differently.
Even then, you have to worry about the interpretation of the constitution. Maybe you wouldn’t get Hitler but the constitutionality of slavery was debated for decades.
I think Scott’s point is that inevitably North Pole state would get some stuff wrong because all societies formed at any time in the distant past got some stuff wrong and it would have a very hard time improving. Depending on when it formed, it might be filled with serfs loyally paying tribute to their lord, or imported slaves with no underground railroad or inclination toward rebellion, or repressed gays incapable of acting on their inclinations. Oppressions of these sort could of course be lifted without civil disobedience, but it would be harder. After all, those serfs and slaves aren’t causing any trouble, and why would anyone think to legalize homosexuality in a society where it never physically happened?
How different is this from just rejecting a dualistic society, where everyone needs to compromise? It seems like you’re saying that you’re willing to obey any laws you agree with, but don’t feel bad about the ones you don’t which doesn’t seem like much of a commitment.
I hope this is meta enough not to lapse into culture wars, but this kind of rejection of dualism seems to be one of the primary dynamics in American politics today – both sides are happy to impose their ideas onto everyone, but are unwilling to live with the imposition of any of the other side’s ideas.
I think the point is that even a liberal democracy can create and preserve bad laws, hence there is value in allowing the possibility of some amount of unlawful behavior.
there is value in allowing the possibility of some amount of unlawful behavior so long as that behavior is punished.
Fixed it for you.
No, seriously, fixed it for you.
Creating a situation where the politically connected / favored get to violate the law without cost is an absolute recipe for the destruction of civil society. As I said in more detail below: proper “civil disobedience” involves being arrested, prosecuted, convicted, and punished for your crimes.
If you ‘re not willing to have that, then you’re just another criminal.
Why do you assume that “the politically connected / favored get to violate the law without cost”? The people running the underground railway weren’t able to do it because they were politically connected but because enough other people approved of it, and enforcement technology was sufficiently weak, so that the legal system was unable to shut it down. Similarly for people who smoke marijuana or covertly active homosexuals back when homosexuality was illegal.
Why “just”? People who hid Jews in Nazi ruled Europe or smuggled escaped blacks to Canada were criminals, but that doesn’t mean their moral status was the same as that of robbers or muggers.
The issue here isn’t whether some people should get special permission to violate laws. It’s whether government ability to enforce laws is an unambiguously good thing or whether a society may be better off if the government’s ability to enforce laws is limited.
I’d prefer to live at whichever latitude of 90 north has the best laws. Those laws would first describe The Spirit of the Law, which would describe the Evil Genie Problem in detail and specify that all laws are to be interpreted in the manner in which they would have been intended if the authors had good intent.
The second law would create an advisory body which is required by law to produce a complete and comprehensive list of unintended side effects of all proposed laws prior to their adoption.
Before the first legislative session was over, I expect that everyone in the country would be legally mandated to have the ability to recursively self-modify their own brains in arbitrary ways, and also be legally required to know and be aware of the side effects of any such modifications, and certain regulations prohibiting and requiring modifications based on circumstance. The details of those laws would be highly influenced by the reports provided by the advisory body identifying side effects.
If there is no place at 90 north that will allow those laws to be passed, I will go to 90 south and ask people there to build artillery to overthrow the north pole, with a promise that the first law will be that none of the munchkin laws passed inside the Arctic Circle apply outside of the Arctic Circle and none of the laws passed by any legislative body north of the tropics shall be applicable south of the tropics, and that no future action of any kind be allowed to repeal or modify those laws.
This pairs well with Scott’s remark comparing civil disobedience to part of a search process. In a typical simulated annealing or gradient descent algorithm, the temperature or step size will be decreased as you get closer to an optimum; taking large steps through fitness space will tend to accelerate you towards your goal early on, but eventually you’ll be near enough that large steps are more likely to take you away from the optimum.
Similarly, in a terribly unjust society, any given act of civil disobedience will likely be about something well-intentioned (anti-war protests, reactions against cop violence, punches to Nazis); whereas in a very (even if not absolutely) just society, just because there are relatively fewer *really* unjust things to protest, a given act of civil disobedience is likely to be some confused unjust group agitating against something people like (Westboro Baptist Church-style, or whatever.) A reasonable civil-software engineer is going to want to tune up the power of the North Pole Artifact as society gets more just, precisely so that large civil disobedience perturbations don’t start tending to take them further from Utopia rather than closer.
Of course, everyone’s idea of the global optimum for society is going to be different, so if we introduce the ability for nations to determine their relationship to the North Pole Artifact, things probably get really sticky. I don’t know if anyone’s developed optimization algorithms for cases where the definition of optimality is a matter of deep personal speculation.
Civil disobedience isn’t about breaking the law and getting away with it because of social power or stealth. Civil disobedience is publicly, conspicuously breaking the law and accepting the resulting punishment. This works out nicely from a rule-utilitarian perspective. Only people who think a law so unjust they are willing to suffer sanction will engage in it. By doing so publicly, hopefully others will see you, and agree the law is unjust and work to change it. “Civil disobedience” is not a get-out-of-jail free card for the popular.
I hate Elsevier at least as much as the next guy, but quietly downloading pirated journal articles isn’t civil disobedience, it’s stealing. To be civil disobedience, you would have to do it in some public, traceable way, and willing accept the resulting legal sanction.
This seems like an argument from definition, that tries to pretend to be a category argument while actually consisting of two mismatched parts:
1. This is not civil disobedience, based on a restrictive definition of civil disobedience. This is pure argument from definition, same as saying people should be allowed to be banned for speaking their mind because “internet comments are not a free speech issue”.
2. This is stealing. Well yeah, stealing can be civil disobedience. I don’t think anyone was confused while downloading their free papers about what they were doing. This seems a moral argument from “stealing” being associated with low-status and defection. But you have to actually show why stealing is bad in this context.
Yes, but your dismissal of it as such is also too easy.
By quietly circumventing bad laws (for instance through illegal distribution of copyrighted material) you can actually be supporting the system. Bad laws are bad because they have bad consequences, if you lessen those consequences for the people who would be worst off (researchers in poorer countries, say), you also remove some of the incentive to reform the system.
While I sympathize with the sentiment behind sci-hub, by providing access to closed-source knowledge, it also lends weight to that knowledge (encouraging citations, for instance), which actually increases the value of the publishing houses’ knowledge monopolies.
Scott mentioned pirating movies, but instead of pirating movies, use writing fanfiction as an example.
Writing fanfiction is just as illegal as pirating; you’re creating unauthorized derivative works. And you’re still lessening the consequences for people, and therefore removing some of the incentive to reform the system, at least to the extent that you’re doing so for scientific papers. Certainly if all the fanfiction sites shut down that would create greater pressure to change copyright laws to allow unauthorized derivative works (the pressure may fail, but that could happen for papers too).
Yet most people don’t have the objection to fanfiction that they would have to piracy.
Or consider watching DVDs on Linux, thereby violating DMCA. Should we avoid doing that, because it removes the incentive to make such watching legal and it increases the value of the DVD rights owners’ properties?
Or what would you think of pirating material that is 75 years old (and would have been public domain if it wasn’t for the last copyright extension)? What about material that is 56 years old (and would have been public domain if it wasn’t for the last two copyright extensions)?
“Writing fanfiction is just as illegal as pirating; you’re creating unauthorized derivative works.”
Not correct in American law; there is a qualitative difference between unlawful action remedied by a private cause of action and criminal acts. If I write “Harry Potter and the Methods of Dark Rationality,” I can be sued by J.K. Rowling and maybe Eliezer Yudkowsky, and have to pay them some money if I lose. It’s the same level of illegality as leaving branches on my neighbor’s lawn (a tort, trespass) or violating a TOS (a breach of contract, putting aside complicated overreaching provisions of the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act). If I pirate a copy of the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone,” or sell counterfeit HP-branded wizard robes, the government can put me in jail.
How is writing “Harry Potter and the Methods of Dark Rationality” and selling Harry Potter-branded wizard robes any different from a legal point of view? In both cases you are making unauthorized use of the Harry Potter brand.
Intent and statutory differences. Making a derivative work is civil copyright infringement, a violation of 17 U.S.C. § 501. It can be remedied by monetary damages or injunctive relief, but you can’t go to prison for it (you could go to prison for refusing to pay a judgment, but then your crime would be contempt of court, not copyright infringement). Derivative works add some creativity of your own, so the law considers it a dispute between citizens rather than an offense against the state.
Trademark counterfeiting, however, is a criminal act under 28 U.S.C. § 2320, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Similarly, piracy of movies can be a criminal act under 17 U.S.C. § 506, punishable by up to 5 years in prison. The U.S. Code recognizes a difference between different types of offenses against different types of intellectual property–for example, patent infringement is never criminal. Some of the difference is based in Congressional lobbying (e.g., the DMCA criminal penalties have little philosophical basis), but there is some legitimate moral justification for punishing counterfeiting more seriously than ordinary infringement.
What is in question here is copyright infringement; copyrights are not trademarks. You are the first person here to bring up trademarks, and you were using it to say I was “not correct” in a post that had nothing to do with trademarks.
bbeck is correct, just sticking to copyright. Violating copyright for commercial purposes is criminal, as in the selling of wizard robes. Pirating movies is commercial, by Orwellian fiat, thus criminal.
1. In the US today, calling one’s actions “civil disobedience” is generally intended to draw a comparison to the famous acts of civil disobedience of Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., which are generally considered to be justified. Accordingly, I applied their use of the term. If you wish to use some other definition, you can’t rely on the general understanding that civil disobedience is good.
2. I do not have to demonstrate stealing is bad. Stealing being bad is the default. The claim is that, in this case, it is justified as an act of civil disobedience, which I rejected in the first part of my argument, leaving us at the default case.
The argument is not so much that it’s good, but that it’s not necessarily bad, which allows you to use a definition that includes theirs without being identical to it. Furthermore, I suspect that King would say it’s okay to violate Nazi laws in order to hide Jews, okay to do so not-openly, and okay to try to avoid the punishment as much as possible; he might not use the term “civil disobedience” for that, but there’s still a general understanding that that’s good.
“Stealing” scientific papers still leaves a copy of the paper behind. Copyright infringement really isn’t stealing at all, and even if you want to define “stealing” to include it, it’s certainly not a central example of stealing. And you can’t apply the default to noncentral examples.
We have 3 situations here:
1: MLK / Gandhi civil disobedience: The purpose was to get punished for violating an immoral law, force the eyes of the public to see the punishment, see that it’s immoral, and thus get the law changed
2: Modern American Left “civil disobedience”: Violate the law (block streets, destroy businesses / other private property, shout down speakers you don’t like), and expect that your political allies will allow you to get away with it. This is an assault on civil society, and either it will end, or both sides will start play, and civil society will end (see response to “antifa” in Berkeley once it was clear that police wouldn’t stop those actual fascists from attacking people: “the Right” showed up in force and beat up the fascists, and the fascists political allies decided to order the police to start enforcing the law)
3: SA “quietly violate the law” “civil disobedience”: Here the goal is to use hidden and non-violent criminal behavior to advance an otherwise unsuccessful agenda. While this is less socially destructive that Type 2, it still has nothing near the moral quality of Type 1.
You don’t like Elsevier? Great! Lobby for changes in US Gov’t grants so that no grant money can go to research published in a “closed access” journal. That’s going to be 1000x more effective than stealing access to scientific papers, because Elsevier makes their money off of the institutions that buy subscriptions, not off of you.
So, leaving aside that the action won’t actually accomplish the goal Scott claims he desires, what “Type 3 CD” lacks, and why it’s not real civil disobedience, is any sacrifice by the person doing it.
The honor of Type 1 civil disobedience, which is real civil disobedience, comes from the fact that the person engaging in it expects to pay a real cost for their actions. Anything where you’re not personally paying a significant price? That’s not civil disobedience.
The central-definition, Gandhi-and-King type civil disobedience tends to assume that the government will respond, well, civilly. Absent that, you’re not looking at civil disobedience so much as martyrdom. Martyrdom can be a noble act, to be sure, but with more limited applicability than civil disobedience.
@Julie K
Right. Civil disobedience in the King era meant beatings and days, weeks, or months in jail. The government has adapted to this by simply raising the stakes: Civil disobedience today means years in prison and all-but-life-ending felony convictions, unless like Aaron Swartz you take the hint and instead of hanging around as an example to others, you kill yourself and still serve as an example to others.
And of course without media support, nobody will know anyway; you’re just another criminal.
But you do have to demonstrate that copyright infringement is stealing–stealing as a moral category, not as a legal category.
Helping a slave escape pre-Civil war was also stealing of property. Most moderns would say that it was not bad and not stealing–that the stealing was being done by the slave owner with the assistance of the state.
Is it your view that right and wrong are made by act of Congress–that if the legislature defines something as property belonging to someone, that by itself gives it the relevant moral status–whether the property is a copyright or a slave?
It’s not stealing. At most, it’s copyright infringement, and that’s not a pedantic difference: “stealing” as a concept requires that a physical item be taken, or more loosely, that the original holder of the given thing be deprived of something by the thing being stolen.
Piracy does not necessarily cause that. If one has zero intention of buying a game or a movie due to the cost, but they decide to pirate it because they can to check it out at no cost, that’s not depriving the publisher of anything, because they weren’t going to buy it to begin with. There is no lost sale.
And I say “at most”: Some would argue that Elsevier and other journals really should have no right over a lot of these papers to begin with, and if anything, they are the ones stealing it.
This is an arbitrarily strict definition of stealing. It’s pretty common to hear people say things like ‘hey, you stole my idea!’ even though the idea has not actually been removed from their mind.
I’d argue that “you stole my idea” is only sensible and mostly used in contexts where “idea” is taken to mean “recognition for being the first person to introduce a concept”. You can steal someone’s idea for a product (where the implication is that the first mover captures much of the market) or proposal at a formal meeting (where it would be a social faux pas to even just raise your hand to point out that an idea someone else suggested was actually yours), but “you stole my idea” does not seem natural in contexts where there is no first mover advantage (Would you say it to someone who asks you what you are ordering for dinner and then orders the same thing?).
Good point – I think I misread Jabberwockxeno’s definition.
I guess my point is more that I don’t see what meaningful distinction Jabberwockxeno is making between copyright infringement and stealing. It’s possible to, for example, take an apple from a grocery store without necessarily harming the store (you wouldn’t have paid for the apple and maybe they throw 4 apples out at the end of the day instead of 5), just as it’s possible to commit copyright infringement without harming them (Jabberwockxeno’s example of pirating a video game you never would have paid for).
@darkwingduck
The primary reason stealing is considered bad is that the original owner loses the object. There won’t be much difference to you whether I steal your car or destroy your car (by burning it for example); from your point of view these are about equally bad. The case of copyright infringement is completely different. You don’t lose anything if I make a copy.
People who own the copyrights complain about copying the corresponding work because if others already have something, it’s harder to make them pay for licensing. But that’s an artifact introduced by copyright law, not something “naturally” bad. If there were no laws at all, you still wouldn’t want stealing people around. But there’s no “natural” reason you wouldn’t want copying people around; their existence would generally cause you no harm, and might give you benefits like reputation for being the original author. It’s only after law introduces the chance to blackmail copying people with “pay or I’ll sue you” that losing this chance would be a loss.
Copyright is designed to let you “extort” people who seem to have gained some benefit from your prior actions, in order to encourage such actions. But the manner of this is somewhat arbitrary. Consider this analogy: if you save someone’s life, the law gives you the right to murder them with no legal repercussions. This is meant to encourage saving lives – you’ll then be able to demand payment and “undo” your saving if you don’t consider it large enough. Originally it wouldn’t be in your interest in general to have people die, similarly to how it wouldn’t be in your interest to prevent people from copying. But now being prevented from killing people (by bodyguards for example) would be a harm/loss to you, since it would limit your ability to demand payment. It’s not that people staying alive (copying) would be inherently bad; on the contrary, it’s a good thing, but you want the ability to intentionally prevent good things from happening because that gives you leverage to demand money.
“The primary reason stealing is considered bad is that the original owner loses the object.”
And in copyright violation, one also loses an object: property rights. That is, the nonphysical bundle of obligations on the rest of society, created by law, that say “don’t get copies of this work from anyone other than the rightsholder”.
And I can see your feet kicking as you nearly burst to object, so I’ll point out that all other forms of property rights work the same way–a nonphysical bundle of obligations on the rest of society, created by law, that they act in a certain way. I’m not allowed to walk across your yard without your permission, even if I don’t harm a single bug or turn one blade of grass. I’m not allowed to borrow your shirt, even if you aren’t wearing it and don’t plan to ever wear it.
No, one doesn’t lose anything. You don’t even lose the nonphysical copyright – actually “stealing” a copyright would mean things like “It’s now ME you have to pay if you want to make a Harry Potter movie!”.
If you talk about “nonphysical bundle of obligations”, that applies pretty much the same to all laws in general. Sure, copyright infringement is tautologically against copyright law. But that says nothing about it being comparable to stealing.
This seems like trolling / intentionally abusive arguing.
And how many people would equate this to stealing? Seems mostly unrelated to any of the things discussed here.
@uau
I think you’re letting “natural” to too much heavy lifting there.
Some people don’t consider ownership of land to be “natural” since you didn’t make it, you just put a fence around it and threatened to shoot treaspassers and talked some bunk about how hammering the fence posts in “mixed” the land with your labor hence all the iron ore underneath is now the “fruit of your labor” or some such.
Meanwhile some people consider authors rights to be extremely “natural”, that if you take a story someone else worked creating and claim it to be your own idea then you’re doing something intrinsically wrong/dishonest/unnatural.
Many people believe quite strongly to groups claims over esoteric things like symbology and, say, consider taking your enemies colors/symbols in war time to be intrinsically wrong.
Physical property has no special circle around it that makes it more “natural”.
Though herculesorion put it quite well.
@Murphy
You’re reading it somewhat differently than I intended. I did not mean to say that everything around private properly would be “naturally good things”. It was specifically about there being no “natural” reason to object to copying by default. In your land ownership case, you could have a reason to object to someone claiming land you also wanted; benefits of land ownership would have to be balanced against that. The kind of distinction I mean is between:
1) Flying saucers zip around Earth, keep stealing everything and hauling it to Mars. You’d prefer it if Martians didn’t exist at all.
2) It’s discovered that Martians exist and have been copying broadcast signals from Earth for decades. By the accounting of copyright industries, they have suffered trillions of dollars in damages. But there’s no actual reason to say that the Martians have caused harm.
See the analogy with murder in my first post. If other people are prevented from stealing your things, that’s a “natural” benefit to you. In contrast, in general it’s not to your benefit if other people get murdered. It’s only after the introduction extortion like “pay me or die” that preventing them from staying alive is generally in your interest. Similarly with copying – it’s only after the introduction of “pay me or you get sued / can’t copy” demands that preventing copying is in your interest. Copyright isn’t there to prevent something that would be “natively” harmful to you; it tries to reward you by giving you the ability to prevent good things, which enables you to extort for money.
“You don’t even lose the nonphysical copyright ”
hey remember that part where you used a car analogy and talked about burning someone’s car?
when you steal a file and put it up for free redistribution, you’ve burned the right to control distribution.
” how many people would equate this to stealing?”
It’s really funny that you’re getting so upset about people accusing you of stealing, when you’re accusing them of engaging in extortion and threatening murder.
So you don’t even try to argue that there is any justification to call that stealing? Just personal attacks. (Anyone else reading this, remember that the “this” above referred to trespassing-like situations – the above “accusing you of stealing” is in a context that’s not even about a situation where people would make accusations of stealing in practice, however false!)
Violating copyright isn’t theft/larceny in any jurisdiction I’m aware of, it’s a separate crime. It mostly gets called theft or stealing to try and load it with the moral weight of theft.
There’s also the disanalogy that it’s disregarding/undermining a proprietary right rather than totally usurping it; it’s probably closer to criminal damage. I’d be reluctant to include this as “stealing” in the normal sense of the term, and I don’t think it really fits the ‘real’ category.
People don’t go to jail for stealing a business idea or a fashion design or a comedy routine. It just shows that when it comes to these non-physical things, it’s pretty arbitrary what counts as theft for legal purposes and what doesn’t.
Yeah, there’s a necessary concept here of something that’s not civil disobedience, it’s just ignoring laws that you think are evil or silly. I grew up in a state with antisodomy laws, which on paper forbad consensual oral sex between men and women. I assure you I gave that law all the respect it deserved, and so did everyone else.
The law isn’t actually handed down from God, it’s the product of human minds and human institutions, who screw up in all the standard ways humans screw up.
I think this is broadening the definition unfairly. Certainly that’s a form of civil disobedience, but I see no reason it’s the only one.
Breaking a law privately in order to help someone else is potentially civil disobedience – that person knows they were helped, and that support for an unjust law is not universal. Breaking a law publicly, but refusing to suffer sanction, is also potential civil disobedience. People see your breaking of the law, and consider whether the law and its penalty are just. If they find that they don’t object to your refusing sanction, if they don’t want to see you punished, then they’ve learned something about the merit of the law.
Which is why I completely disagree with this. It creates a moral system where we accept that anyone who punishes disobedience with excessive cruelty has more access to power than those who don’t, because they’ll diminish disobedience. (You can certainly accept this position, and follow up with “so revolt against oppressors”. But I think we can do better.)
If disobedience can include avoiding sanction, this stops being true. You can go out and break the law, avoid the consequences, and say to the world “Do you really want me to suffer this penalty for that action? The law is unjust!” And then if the sanction is modest and the law is good, people will oppose you; if the sanction is harsh and the law is bad, they’ll support you. It’s an approach that punishes oppressive penalties, where yours rewards it.
And yet your final point is one I almost agree with. Just take off “willingly accept the resulting legal sanction” and you’re exactly right. Quietly downloading a paper isn’t a public action that promotes resistance. I don’t particularly think it’s immoral in this case, but it’s not civil disobedience.
But openly stealing papers, or praising and linking Sci-Hub, or running Sci-Hub? Yes, that’s civil disobedience. It’s still an open challenge to an unfair system, whether or not you hand yourself in.
I think if we want to be accurate in our vocabulary, we could say that pirating scientific papers conscientiously would be a form of nonviolent resistance . Civil Disobedience falls under the umbrella of nonviolent resistance, but as you mentioned, requires a degree of actively accepting punishment, since the tactic/goal is signaling the injustice of a certain law.
On the other hand, as Scott mentions, there may be ethical justifications for non-violent resistance against following the law, but not necessarily being conspicuous about it. Given how the US Government treated Aaron Swartz, I would argue that now that people have found that powerful interests have little interest in proportional response or reform, that the correct action is to covertly DEFECT HARD
@aethelfrith
Civil disobedience requires a fairly enlightened/free/democratic/culturally progressive society to work, because it depends on having many people agree that your treatment is unfair and for them to be able to intervene on your behalf. In fact, I would argue that it often only works as a focal point of outrage that already substantially exists and is close to reaching critical mass. Engaging in civil disobedience outside of such a situation (or when you are not a naturally sympathetic person who people want to identify with) seems quite useless.
Defecting is more about reducing the burdens of a law you consider unjust.
IMO, the latter can be practically and morally superior, like when hiding Jews from the Nazis. It may create more outrage if you let them murder the Jews, but that is a rather high cost for those people, just to have a PR victory. Also, the government may be able to keep news of the civil disobedience and the consequences from others, or drown it out in some ways, resulting in the act not having the PR effect, making it a useless sacrifice.
Thoreau coined the term and that wasn’t what he meant. He meekly accepted his punishment, but that wasn’t the point. The point was not to pay the taxes. He got publicity by writing his book, not by going to jail. Scott writing this article is following exactly in his footsteps.
This ties into something I thought a lot about when I was much younger. I could not construct a plausible moral argument for why one was obliged to obey laws qua laws—as opposed to laws which embodied moral principles that I should obey. As I sometimes put it, right and wrong are not made by act of Congress. But I thought that in order for a society to function tolerably well, people had to feel obliged to obey laws.
So I decided that the right policy was to act as if I was obliged to obey laws until I could find a way out the dilemma. Eventually—I had probably reached that conclusion at sixteen or so—it occurred to me that other people did not act as if they were morally obliged to obey laws and viewed my doing so, insofar as they noticed it, as an odd eccentricity. Most people did not, for instance, feel any compunction about offering a glass of wine to a friend who was seventeen, even though the drinking age was eighteen. Most people routinely drove somewhat faster than the speed limit.
The society had not collapsed, hence my assumption that without people seeing laws as morally binding it would collapse must be mistaken. A functional society, I concluded, depended on some mix of people obeying laws because the laws embodied morally valid principles, people obeying laws because they didn’t want to caught violating them, and people not obeying laws.
Arguably the world is too complex for any rule set to work in all situations and it would be quite bad if people would always follow the law, rather than be pragmatic.
On the other hand, maximum rule breaking would also be very bad, as it would result in very low trust.
So the solution then is to have (wink, wink) laws (nudge, nudge), that most people know to take with a grain of salt.
These often are the same person.
This is objectively wrong. Everything worth having depends on low time preferences, long-term orientation, from saving up to make infrastructure instead of pissing money away on consumer goods to getting educated to not getting hooked on drugs and even ethical behavior – only long term thinking people think making a returning customer is better than a quick rip-off.
But the prerequisite of low time preferences and future-orientation is not only IQ and good impulse control, it is also that the world we are living in should be predictable.
Thus the primary ethical rule is to behave predictably, to behave as expected. So that you enable people to make plans expecting your future behavior. The primary rule is pacta sunt servanda, promises are kept. When not doing so we incentivize others to be impulsive, not delay gratification and disregard the future.
Even unexpected acts of kindness are wrong if it leads to others developing false hopes. At the very least scare someone before you save them – so that next time when you are not around they know what they were trying was risky.
You are a parent, so I hope you realized promises are kept is the most important rule of parenting. Because, you see, you will probably not never punish kids, I mean, some kids are naturally nice but most will just act out more and more and test your limits. Eventually you will punish them anyway when you get pissed off enough. But teaching kids that punishments are random and not a predictable consequence of their actions is the worst thing to teach them. They must learn punishments, and rewards are predictable and they can act in away to minimize punishments to zero and maximize rewards, instead of depending on the parents mood being pissed off enough or not. If they learn their actions bear no consequences and what happens to them is mostly random they will make wrong choices.
This would be a good system if a. adults were children b. politicians were responsible adults, and c. anyone ever promised to obey laws (maybe that is a requirement of some citizenship tests somewhere? I certainly never committed to obeying the laws of the nation I was born a citizen of–and I think states’ continued existence depends on not needing to demand this, because if you actually state the “deal”* explicitly, it’s transparently so bad no one would agree to it).
*I will do whatever the state dictates, as determined by a group of people I have an insignificant probability of influencing or choosing, including those injunctions made before I was born and any they may decide to add in the future. The types of laws they can make in the future are theoretically limited by a document in the case of the US, but it is a “living, breathing” document, the meaning of which is interpreted by people I have negligible say in choosing.
Serious question – what is the relevance here of the ‘adults are not children’ implication? If one has a moral obligation to keep promises made to children, then why not adults?
That’s a pretty good rule, but it says that if I make a promise I am obliged to keep it. And it doesn’t apply to contracts made under duress.
So I don’t see its relevance the the issue of obeying laws. The promise wasn’t made by me, it was made by the legislature. And if I did make the promise, say in a society where you had to swear to obey the law or else be jailed or deported, that would be a contract made under duress, hence not morally binding.
So far as predictability is concerned, that doesn’t give us law obedience. If I choose to always drive at the speed limit that may well make traffic less predictable, since in many contexts most of the drivers are driving five or ten miles above the limit. If I choose to refuse to offer a drink of wine at dinner to a twenty-year old guest that probably makes social behavior less predictable, at least in parts of the country where most people don’t behave that way.
My feeling has always been: if you wouldn’t think less of someone for doing it, you don’t also get to support it being illegal. I am actually not certain whether most people agree with me (e.g., maybe the people who think music piracy should be illegal also would think less of a friend they found out engaged in it), but I don’t get the impression that they do.
Even on rule consequentialist grounds I think this standard works. Example: I do think less of people who regularly defect in the sorts of ways that make society worse when lots of people do it, even though one person’s actions don’t make a significant difference: e.g. litter. I am not convinced lots of people pirating music (which is not the same thing as no one ever paying for music in any form) makes the world a worse place, so I don’t think less of those who do so, nor do I think it should be illegal. I might, on the other hand, think less of someone who listened to a particular artist all the time but actively avoided contributing by ever e.g. paying for a CD or concert ticket or Patreon, etc.; I also think that sort of attitude is more likely to be harmful if widely adopted.
@onyomi:
I strongly disagree with this, to the point where I’m wondering if I understood correctly.
My view is that there are some actions which, taken by themselves, aren’t terribly harmful, but which it would still be beneficial to outlaw because doing so would create common knowledge which would itself be useful. Also, the government is less of a surgeon carefully excising antisocial actions with laserlike precision than a guy with a youtube video of a surgeon in one hand and a rusty butterknife in the other- there are often going to be laws that are on net good but not precisely targeted, and supporting these laws over the lack thereof is justifiable from a utilitarian perspective (although obviously the best thing would be more precise, carefully-tailored laws).
I’m also not quite always able to personally blame friends or family who participate in corrupt institutions, at least in situations where not doing so
a) does no tangible good, and
b) doesn’t significantly reduce the power or fixation of those institutions.
I think you and I probably both feel that, on net, too many things are illegal now. But I don’t think it’s incoherent to think both that an action is justifiable under the current system, and that a better system would have laws against the action. This is particularly striking because (better system =/= best system).
Also, as I was sort of trying to get at, (enforced law prohibits x =/= no one does x), both because people sometimes break the law, and because having an enforced law created Pinker-style common-knowledge that can be really useful taken in itself.
I really admire your writing on here- I often agree with it, and invariably find it articulates things that need to be said. So I’m unusually open to the idea I’ve taken a wrong step somewhere here (and I try to be pretty open to that in general).
This discussion ties into another issue: What is wrong with widespread surveillance and other technologies which make law enforcement easier—say an effective truth serum. One answer is that we don’t want law enforcement to be too easy because then it is easy to enforce bad laws, laws that few people believe in. If enforcing laws is reasonably difficult, we end up with laws that are largely self enforcing because most people agree with them plus a few laws that many people disagree with but that the legal apparatus considers sufficiently important to be willing to put a good deal of effort into enforcing them. Since we don’t have a good mechanism for getting the government to only make good laws, or even mostly make good laws, it is better for law enforcement to be hard.
David,
Could you advise on the most beneficial and stable shadow judicial system in a corrupt state where official justice is nothing but a farce, there is a widespread on-the street CCTV surveilance, deep packet inspection by government-controlled ISPs, yet there is such tools as Tor/i2p, untraceable cryptocurrencies and fluorishing dark markets?
Part of the answer is private arbitration by arbitrators selected in advance of a dispute. You and I both digitally sign a contract, including in the contract the public key of the arbitrator. If there is a dispute and I refuse to pay you the damages the arbitrator says I owe you, the arbitrator provides you a statement digitally signed by him of the outcome. You put that statement and the contract online. Anyone who considers dealing with me first does a web search for information about me, finds that statement, and knows that I refused to abide by the verdict of an arbitrator I had agreed to. Thus reputational enforcement.
If neither of us has a reputation but the arbitrator does, you do the same thing except that each of us deposits a sum with the arbitrator which will forfeit to the other if the arbitrator rules against him and he doesn’t obey the ruling.
Obviously this assumes a widespread system of public key encryption, virtual identities, etc.
The problem for non-contractual disputes is harder. You might be able to apply some of the ideas in my chapter on feud law in Legal Systems Very Different From Ours.
Agree with this. The main issue with say, CCTV cameras everywhere in public spaces isn’t that most people are worried about being fined for littering or what have you – we all (well, mostly) agree that littering is bad and should be punished. The concern is rather that the cameras enable the easy enforcement of future laws that we would consider egregiously immoral.
Similar concerns exist over say, a gun registry. I don’t worry that if mandatory firearm registration was passed, my guns would be immediately confiscated. There would be some time-lag in between “mandatory registration” and “mandatory confiscation” but the first is essentially an enabler of the second.
This is similar to my stance on enforcement ease. The law works fairly well now and the level of enforcement we have for that law is as good as it has ever been (surveillance, forensics, etc.). We could do a lot of damage to that progress with just a few bad, but well enforced, laws. Therefore, it’s a lot riskier to increase surveillance capabilities compared to making the laws better, and we should always devote much more energy on law-improvement vs. surveillance-improvement.
It also seems to me that a lot of the big-ticket crime/terrorism incidents that have happened over the past 20 years have not been failures of surveillance or a lack of sufficient surveillance. However, the bad laws (“collateral damage” and “what is required to start a military intervention”) have caused far larger amounts of human misery.
It seems troubling to use ease of surveillance as a filter on bad laws. I can think of some correlation between law-badness and privacy, but it’s far from absolute. There’s a general feeling among many liberal/libertarian people to ‘keep the government out of the bedroom’ in both a surveillance and legal sense, but it’s always with regard to, say, sodomy laws, rather than domestic violence. In Scott’s example, pirating a movie and a journal article have different moral valence, but are equally hard to enforce.
The amount of privacy that a person enjoys can also vary wildly. A middle class person smoking pot in his home in the suburbs is much less likely to be caught than someone in a crowded apartment, or the street. In cases where privacy is a commodity, this ties legal outcomes to wealth in ways that do feel morally wrong.
This is empirically not so. There are countries where a lawsuit to collect a debt could take a decade and people would just hire goons to break the leg of their debtors. Not because anyone really did not agree with laws saying that not paying debts is bad, and breaking other people’s leg is bad. It is simply that both found it in their interest to do so and figured they can get away with it.
I think you are putting too much stock in human conscience, in expecting people if they agree with laws in theory they will not break them opportunistically.
You remember when NYC did not fine UN diplomats for parking violations and good guy Scandies still had zero parking violations and some countries diplomats racked up many hundreds? It is not that they believed they are so much more important than others that they are above the law. Nor did they think the law is bad. They just did it because they could get away with it – no external incentive and they had no internal, principles based one.
Why? I don’t know. That sort of immorality is actually quite familiar and normal to me and it is Americans scrupulous idealism that surprises me all the time.
I also think it is linked to power and time preference. People are more long-term oriented in more predictable societies where it is easier to plan long-term and in the long-term people are nearly always more moral because winning a friend is better than making an enemy. But one important requirement for a society, say, a country to be predictable is that no other country can fsck with it. Currently only Americans believe this. So if “our” future only depends on “our” actions then there is a strong ethos that “us” be moral. Countries lacking this power are inherently more insecure about their future. Add any systemic shock that makes people behave chaotically once and that chaos is forever because any moral or long-term thinking in a chaotic society is irrational, you better grab what you can today, adding to the chaos, so it goes on forever.
I think the main issue here is that by increasing to much the power of the enforcers, we also increase the risk that they abuse this power by enforcing the laws selectively or just wield their power unlawfully.
Other ethical frameworks relevant to this are “institution consequentialism” and “norm consequentialism” (as opposed to act consequentialism, rule consequentialism, virtue consequentialism, etc.) That is, which set of institutions/norms yield the best consequences when they exist? Translating them into theories about how to act has some room for specification “Act in accordance with consequence-optimal norms”; “act [to stabilize/to not destabilize/to obey] consequence-optimal institutions”.
The jargon here is “evaluative focal point” to refer to one’s selection of [act/rule/etc.]. The only discussion of this in the literature that I know of is Normative Ethics.
Most of my problem with “civil disobedience” is how blatantly biased its application and reception is. There is a patently absurd double standard with it. To give a perfect case point of this from within the past three years:
Libby Schaaf: Heroine adored by positively all, aside from the alt-right
Kim Davis: Practically worse than Hitler
If that’s how we are going to view civil disobedience all the time, maybe we’re best off not having it at all.
It’s 2am and I’m thinking sluggishly. Maybe this will look different in the morning. But at the moment, I think you’re really missing a key difference between Schaaf and Davis.
There’s something very different about civil disobedience toward a law by the public, or toward a competent court ruling by an executive officer subject to the ruling (Disobeying laws or court orders is plain lawlessness or civil disobedience, and the bar is high indeed), as compared with one executive officer declining to match another executive officer’s enforcement priorities (which is probably just politics).
Here’s an example of something where a blue team executive might want to enforce, and a red team local executive might oppose enforcement: environmental controls. Leaving aside the environmental laws that use “cooperative federalism” (clean air, clean water–these are complex kludges of fed and state authority) let’s look at the Endangered Species Act. If the feds want to keep a list of suspected bald eagle killers, they can. If they want to require local law enforcement to turn over such suspects whenever any is detained by a state officer for any reason, or whenever any appears in any state court… and the state says, “nah, we don’t think that’s a good use of our resources”… that sounds like politics to me. No biggie.
I don’t think that the reason these two women are treated differently is because of legal technicalities. Do you honestly think anyone cares about that?
That’s not the issue; that would apply if she was simply declining to enforce Federal law, in which case the Feds proper response is to enforce it themselves. The issue is that when they did, she actually tipped off the targets of the Federal raid beforehand.
This is what I mean when I say: “Isn’t this just grounding morality in power? That is, aren’t we going from the clarity and fairness of “everyone must follow the law” to a more problematic “everyone must follow the law, except people clever enough to avoid getting caught and powerful enough to get away with civil disobedience?” Well, yeah. But from an institution design perspective, everything bottoms out in power eventually. All we’re doing here is replacing one form of power (the formal power possessed by law-makers) with another form of power (the informal powers of stealth and/or popularity that allow people to get away with civil disobedience).”
I agree with the broader point, but didn’t Libby Schaaf just tip people off about ICE raids so they could flee? I don’t see how that’s unlawful. Refusing a valid request for a marriage license in defiance of a court order is, though. Seems like an analogous case would be Gavin Newsom issuing marriage licenses to gay couples in 2003 even though California law prohibited it. Or a hypothetical immigration judge who refuses to sign off on deportations.
The cultural norm in Kim Davis’s case is that if she doesn’t want to do what she’s been told is her job, she should resign or be fired…
I think Sci-Hub is ethical. Not only is the publishing industry a weird rent-seeking abomination, but it closes access to scientific knowledge only to those with money, or those who work or study in large institutions with money. What we don’t know is if everyone on earth had equal access to that compendium, what inventions and discoveries could be possible? Better batteries? Malaria vaccines? Cold fusion? (Ok, the last one’s a joke—maybe.) The thing is, we don’t know. But it’s a fair bet that with open access to all scientific knowledge, there would be at least some important benefits that are closed off today.
I think law-breaking is not an aberration of the system, but an essential part of the system. Think of it in terms of power. At any time, one set of industries is in charge of most production, and as result yields power and influence. Those industries make laws to protect themselves. For instance, in many parts of the Australia (where I live) if you build a house in the city, you must connect to the mains sewerage system. Some pioneers have developed backyard, high tech systems which treat all waste on site. So they break the law, and disconnect from the sewer, to their own systems. Uber had to break all the taxi laws in order to get started, because only by breaking the laws could they push legislators into making new laws. How about all the LGBT couples who defied the sex laws in conservative states. How about all the current “free the nipple” protestors who are breaking laws which make breasts into an obscenity? What about all the interracial marriage laws that had to broken in order to get them taken off the books. What about Rosa Parks? Would we have marijuana decriminalisation, if we didn’t have millions of smokers already breaking those laws? How about Martin Luther, whose theses constituted blasphemy, a punishable offence, at the time he promulgated them? What about Daniel Ellsberg?
Laws are written to sustain a certain social and technological order. In order to have progress, some pioneers need to exemplify the new order. That will often, if not always, involve breaking laws, because legislators won’t change the laws until (quite rightly) they see that there’s a social or economic shift already afoot.
First society changes. Then the laws change. And it’s up to the pioneers, the law-breakers and benders, to argue that their actions are for the greater good, and hope their arguments are heard and accepted before the authorities catch up with them. Or, accept martyrdom, in the hope that it will those that follow to succeed.
A septic tank? Those have been around forever.
In Texas, new-fangled “aerobic systems” are common. Waste overflows through a series of chambers, which a pump keep aerated and mixed. By using aerobic bacteria to digest the waste, it’s done much quicker, such that all wastes are processed in 24-36 hours. The final step of the process treats the output with a bit of chlorine to sterilize it, and pumps it to sprinklers to irrigate the backyard.
The thing is, they require space – I think the regulation here is minimum 1/2 acre. Also, they require maintenance in keeping the chlorine filled, and maintenance of the pump. We’re required to have the system inspected 3 times a year.
This made me think of the lobster gangs of Maine cases: area where local lobster fishermen had evolved property rights over lobster sites, according to my professor in defiance of US laws mandating open-access fishing, had healthier lobster populations than areas obeying the laws on the books. Which is something we wouldn’t have known otherwise.
The lobster gangs are cool because they present the rare case where (1) market participants respect a property system but (2) the law explicitly doesn’t and (3) that property system is a Pareto improvement. Sort of upside-down from over-regulation via IP laws, and with a much easier solution.
It seems like the mere existence of the North Pole would make the whole world much higher-trust. If you can be certain that there are sources of information that are completely honest and a court system that is absolutely free of corruption, then you can try to find ways to rely on them even if you don’t live in the North Pole.
Assuming it’s Santa making the laws, and not a man in a red suit who works for Coca Cola.
This sounds like a classic example of the ancient artifact alignment problem.
I’m a libertarian, and I would gladly evade taxes if I could get away with it.
I’m a centrist, and I would also evade taxes if I could get away with it. At the same time, I’m glad that we live in a country where people like me find it too difficult to evade taxes, and therefore we can have things like roads, libraries, and the post office. In fact, I wish that we could make it more difficult for extremely rich people to evade their taxes, but I understand that there’s no viable mechanism we can employ to make this happen…
Seconded, and I wish others felt the same. More generally, there’s far too much deference to the law, to the point that people make the argument that marijuana should be illegal because it is illegal.
“As far as I can tell, the movie industry is capitalism working as it should. ”
Absolutely not. The point Scott makes about how it’s not possible for an indivual to make large projects like hollywood blockbusters is true, but that it’s “capitalism working as it should” is insane: Hollywood is one of the most egregious examples of captalism gone arwy we have.
It was founded by people moving across the country to avoid being stifled by restrictive patents, and oover time has morphed into the most fiery draconian, insane regimes of fucking people over over IP issues, and they are almost singlehandedly responsible for pushing through batshit legislation via lobbying to further bastardize IP and copyrightt law. The entire point of copyright law is to further public good by creating an incentive for people to make new works by securing them exclusive rights (and ergo a revenue stream) to the stuff they make temporarily, before it cycles into the public domain, where anybody can use it, forcing them to make a new work where the cycle repeats.
Instead, thanks to them, the RIAA, and Disney, copyright terms last for over a cenutary and just stifle innovation and the public good so further line the IP’s holders profits. None of the people actually making the fucking film get any IP rights out of it, either.
In Scott’s left-wing terms it might be called “capitalism gone awry”, but I’d more call it “government gone awry” or “regulatory capture gone awry”.
What’s the difference?
@Jiro: Technically it’s an example of [the existing system that considers itself and is considered by most people to be ‘capitalism’] going awry.
At this point, I’ve given up on capitalism (the word, not the idea) altogether. The term is just too loaded, to the point of making any kind of meaningful dialogue between libertarians and left-liberals almost impossible, since discussions will always inevitably get bogged down in dictionary debates over the exact definition of the word. Now I just tell people that I believe in decentralization and free markets. I’ve considered using the term ‘marketism’ but that sounds really clunky and I’ve yet to think of any better descriptive nouns for the ideology.
Also, said fucked up IP laws have been pushed by Hollywood into international trade agreements and other countries, so even if legislators WANTED to unfuck it, they can’t, because we are signed onto international treaties making it international law. It’s the same issue legalizing weed has in some places.
The movie industry is working as it should, because it makes movies, and they’re generally better than independent movies.
Try having a bit of a historical perspective on what “works” means. Heavy industry 200 years ago was, to our standards, polluting, inefficient and dehumanizing. But it undoubtedly worked – it got us where we are today.
Medicine 400 years ago… I wouldn’t swear for it. The averages may have been in favor of not visiting a doctor. If so, then it means it doesn’t reach its intended purpose.
Hollywood is surely ripe for being on the receiving end of some creative destruction. One of the things I really appreciate about Netflix is how it makes a lot more international content available than was previously. Hopefully this increased competition will spur some proper creativity.
Indeed.
Arguably one of the reason why Hollywood keeps producing low-quality formulaic franchise movies is because IP laws stifle competition. If anybody could make a Black Panther vs. Star Wars movie, it would have to be a helluva good movie in order to succeed. But since only Disney can make it, when they will make it people will watch it because it will be the only possible Black Panther vs. Star Wars movie.
What definitions of “good” and “succeed” are you using here?
Imagine a movie that is both a transcendent life-changing experience and an amazingly fun two hours of enterntainment for everyone who watches it, and because of this is so popular that everyone on earth wants to watch it, will pay $100 for the privilege of watching it, yes, even starving Africans for whom that is four months’ income. Also, it doesn’t require big sets or location shoots or lots of FX work, and it doesn’t need A-list stars, so it only costs $10 million to produce. Is this, by your standards, a “helluva good” movie?
Absent copyright and IP, seven billion people watch the move. In principle, there’s a willingness for them to have spent roughly a trillion dollars for the privilege. In practice, approximately all of them watch locally-made bootleg DVDs that sell for marginally over the cost of burning a DVD. The team that actually made the movie, can’t get more than $1 million in gross revenue (against $10 million in production costs) before the distribution is taken entirely out of their hands. Has this movie, by your standards, “succeeded”?
I’m curious what a successful movie looks like, in a world where everyone experiences it by bootleg DVD and/or bittorrent. And note that in the era of digital cinema, even theatrical exhibitions have no reason other than legal to pay one cent to the movie’s producers.
It’s the for_exposure.txt concepts writ large. “I’m stealing it because it’s crap” and “If you were any good then other people (besides me, of course) would be giving you money for it.”
So, here are simple rules to ultimately defeat the insane way scientific knowledge is disseminated:
For scientists:
1. Whenever possible publish a preprint on arxiv etc.
2. Whenever possible give reference to a preprint, not to a final article
3. Whenever possible, publish in open access journal
4. Use alternative media (below)
For advocates:
5. Make the public aware about current mad practice (great work, Scott!)
6. Lobby lifting the ban on posting preprints on web services such as arxiv.
7. Promote alternative citation metrics which take into account citations of preprints.
8. Advocate alternative media below.
For engineers/entrepreneurs:
9. Develop some kind of database of the open knowledge (uncopyrighted version of sci hub) – because sci hub is so much easier to use than publishers sites.
10. Develop alternative citation metrics which would take into account citations of preprints etc.
11. Develop a social network where anyone could post an article for peer review & critique.
12. Develop a social network where scientists could share thoughts about articles.
Ideally, database should be distributed & autonomous, but even centralized solution may be better than what we have now.
I think these are very good points indeed, except for maybe 11. Peer Review more or less relies on people being having to do it, because otherwise they might have trouble in the future.
So maybe someone should try to design a way around peer review? Some kind of karma system, a comment section for articles, a way to “review” only part of an article (e.g. in math I rarely read or try to understand full articles, I just grab the tidbits I need and try to understand those).
And Peer Review is “only a spam filter” (don’t know where I read this, but I like this phrasing, which is not original to me), I think we can strive to do better.
So maybe
11. Develop a social network / system which replaces and improves on peer review.
Peer review is a really messy system, but it’s hard to see how to replace it. I say this as someone who’s spent a fair bit of time on both sides of this–submitting and reviewing papers.
I would argue that it mostly needs to be better rewarded, where reviewers also get ‘science points’ for good reviews.
In general, I think that science needs to reward ‘discoveries’ less and replication and reviewing more.
How does one determine what was a good review, especially in cases where it was actually a scathing review of a bad paper?
Meta-reviews?
Reddit.
I feel like this solution is always worse than no solution at all, regardless of which problem you were trying to solve in the first place…
Any chance a university could decide that all its faculty should only publish in open-access journals?
Yes, but it would have to be super-elite ones leading the way. If you could get Harvard, OxBridge, and MIT to all come to an agreement to do it, maybe others would then follow. But it would have to start with them.
I find this post confusing.
Reasoning of this kind is useful to discern lesser evils in difficult moral problems. But there is no actual moral problem here – any reasonable person who is not paid to believe otherwise will agree Sci-Hub is good for society, and its externality is destroying a parasitic institution that hampers progress, indirectly costing millions of both QALYs and actual life years.
At some point I think we should leave the ivory tower of pondering upon what is the best course of action, and actually execute the “yeah, I’m 99% sure this is the best one” course of action. Otherwise people with less foresight but more initiative will fuck everything up, which has been happening since the beginning of time.
Discussing things at a higher level of abstraction is a priceless habit, because we’re stupid monkeys. Think about culture wars: fully half of everybody is, at some point, wrong about some issue. Being stupid monkeys we don’t really have good ways of telling if we’re in the right half – and no, “my side is better” is not the right argument here. At most it moves the odds a bit, even it it wasn’t beside the point.
Making a habit of taking the outside view makes it possible to have civilized discussions with the other side, plus the extra benefit of occasionally realizing you’re wrong. Not that it happens that often.
“…any reasonable person who is not paid to believe otherwise…”
Except for, say, all the people above you who do not agree. It’s hard to imagine, but people don’t all actually agree with you, even when you’re right, and it’s not just because they’re stupid.
Does it? It seems like a torture versus dust specks argument here. Watching Black Panther pirated saves you $11.99, but if lots of people watched Black Panther, the cumulative savings is much greater than $11.99. Perhaps enough $11.99 dust specks add up to a cause important enough for civil disobedience.
I don’t think it’s about the monetary value, but about the importance you place on the issue. “Above the level of being lazy and/or cheap”.
Note that there is a non-self-defeating situation of pirating movies: someone wants to get the references that people suddenly start putting into the memes, but disappearance of blockbuster movies together with their advertisement budgets would be an improvement, as obviously written fanfiction over old folk tales would be an even better source of memes.
This seems similar to the science paper situation — destroying currently presitgious journals will just redistribute the publication venue reputation.
For movies, the money collected by theaters and DVD sales and Netflix and such goes, in part, to fund the making of more movies. So everyone pirating all the movies will actually lead to a lot fewer movies being made.
For academic papers, the money collected by publishers and page charges and such *comes from* researchers. It doesn’t fund more research, instead it actually takes money away from researchers and hands it to publishers. So everyone pirating all the academic papers won’t actually lead to any less research being done.
Movies are closer to journal issues than to actual research, I would say that research corresponds to the stories being told.
If journals as they exist now are damaged, there will be more research but probably not all of it will be organised into literally journal issues, some kind of rolling-submission peer-review repository seems more natural.
If movie industry is damaged, there will be more stories told (because the demand for stories will go from being saturated by global-reach movies to less monopolised forms), but these stories won’t be told via movies.
(And I think that each of these two changes can be a significant improvement)
Hey Scott. I’m doing a poll to see how much people would sell their right to vote for. Would you be willing to link to it? The link is;
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9WGPZJ7
You might enjoy this parody that I wrote about the Elsevier issue way back in 2005.
Companies like Elsevier holding much of the world’s scientific knowledge for ransom is such an obvious abomination, that I find it impossible to condemn people going to Sci-Hub or anywhere else to find a paper.
But Scott, I think you might overstate the difficulty of getting ourselves out this equilibrium, at least where new papers are concerned. For the past 25 years, in all the parts of CS, physics, and math that I know (I concede that the situation may be different in e.g. life sciences), like ~98% of new papers have been posted on the arXiv and/or other online repositories and/or the authors’ homepages, so the PDFs are easily and freely accessible by a Google search. (And the other ~2% are often marginal papers anyway.) Of course the papers are also submitted to journals—but thousands of us have pledged not to submit to or work for Elsevier or other for-profit journals; there are enough good free and open-access journals that taking such a pledge seems to involve no cost to scientific reputation (as far as I can tell); and it even has the side benefit of getting the pledge-taker out of onerous reviewing work. I suspect that getting many more scientists to take these pledges might be as simple as bringing the issue to their attention.
The much bigger problem, it seems to me, is Elsevier and the other companies’ ownership of the PAST scientific literature. As long as they still hold the copyrights on so many 20th-century scientific papers that were published before the age of the Internet, university libraries will still feel like they need to buy their bundled access plans in order to serve their campuses—and ergo, the publishers will still have those obscene profit margins. Even if the scientists could easily get the papers on Sci-Hub or wherever, it’s hard for an institution like a university library to openly *acknowledge* that fact (far less to point patrons to Sci-Hub!).
So, one “solution” would simply be to wait for the copyrights to expire—but alas, that would take most of the 21st century. A faster, radical solution would be for governments to declare that they now understand open online access to the world’s scientific literature to be an overriding value—so even where Elsevier et al. hold the copyrights on old papers, governments will no longer honor those copyrights insofar as they’re used to enforce paywalls. Or governments could declare that, if the university libraries already own hardcopies of the old papers, then they also have the right to make digital versions freely available to their campuses, with no further payments to the publishers (that would also suffice to undermine Elsevier’s subscription model). I’d support such solutions, although they seem to have no chance in the world of today.
Unless it becomes (sub)culturally acceptable to have their students/professors use sci-hub for most of their work.
PS. I had a professor who told us to illegally share his book, because he thought that the price was unacceptably high for students.
I’ve had this a few times, and even professors who, for other people’s books, conspicuously said things in class like “I’ve heard that some of you are using free PDFs you’ve found of this text on Google. I cannot officially condone this sort of thing,” which of course, makes people aware that a free PDF exists even if they otherwise might not have known.
No, not at all. Everyone has a moral obligation to … act morally. What makes in wrong for anarcho-communists to steal or disregard property is that they are mistaken. If diregarding all property lead to good results it would be morally acceptable. There isn’t some neutral ground which demands our deference even when it conflicts with moral behavior.
But one could more charitably construct your argument as the following. While the first and second order effects of pirating science journals may be good it has an even more indirect effect of weakening the social norm against openly and enthusiastically breaking the law and this will encourage other people to break laws in cases that are good and important.
I don’t find this compelling. People are very good at making situation specific exceptions and the very fact that pirating scientific papers is socially acceptable in ways that pirating movies isn’t (despite the greater financial benefits) is evidence for this point.
The problem is finding ways to think that are valid even if you don’t know with absolute certainty the right answer.
From the point of view of anarcho-communists, they are right. So is ANTIFA, so are white supremacists, so are Democrats and Republicans and libertarians and… The point is exactly that: should I follow my convictions when they lead me to burning cars? Or should respect for the law prevent me? Where do I draw the line? etc.
Tautologies are gonna be tautological. Yes, the moral obligation is towards avoiding action with predictable bad outcomes and no neutral ground in that sense. But it is crap hard to actually predict outcomes, so we agree about a given number of actions that are commonly seen as leading to bad outcomes, and make a rule to not let people do it and then breaking the rule is immoral, even when it does not lead to actual bad outcomes, because on a higher order it is immoral to put our own risk assessment about risk caused to other people over the social agreement because it would overally lead to worse outcomes if everybody would do so.
Thus the immorality lies in believing we have a right to decide on these exceptions and override the agremeent.
And there is something more important. We have a moral obligation to behave predictably, to behave in the way people expect us to do. Because if we don’t, we made the world more unpredictable for others. This changes others people’s time preference, time discounting. In a predictable world, people make long term plans and then work on them, delay gratification, avoid harming others because they count on their long term cooperation, generally behave in nice and civilized ways and as a result we get an affluent, civilized society. In an unpredictable world people have no idea what kind of future they will have and what to do to get the right kind, so they just carpe diem, do drugs, waste their money, don’t go to grade school and if they dislike someone they will harm him because they don’t care about the long term consequences of turning a potential friend into a potential enemy. This is a much worse world. An unpredictable world is worse than a predictable one because people – rationally! – behave terribly in an unpredictable world.
Hence the first rule ever is that promises are kept.
This is the primary moral rule, above all others. It is in a sense even more important than do not murder. If a person gets murdered in a situation people are expected to get murdered people will learn don’t do that and problem solved. If you refrain from murdering people in situations people are typically murdered, you make those situations look less dangerous, thus others will wander into them – and get murdered by others. And that is bad enough in itself, but if a lot of people do not murder in situations where people can expect to be murdered basically people think murders just happen entirely randomly without any sort of internal logic and causality. And that is far more terrible! If you think you can just be randomly murdered and no way to avoid it. No control. Learned helplessness. So in that sort of a world why bother trying hard to success the right way? Just do drugs, do what you feel like, waste money, attack people you dislike and disregard your unpredictable future.
Well, I would not actually murder people in situations people expect to get murdered but I would surely give them a good scare to ensure they learn the lesson: the world is predictable, murders don’t happen randomly, they happen in situations like this, thus avoid these.
Thus predictability is the supreme rule.
” People are very good at making situation specific exceptions…”
uh-huh, and they’re also very good at taking a single loophole and ramming it wider than the Lincoln Tunnel.
This seems fundamentally morally misguided to me because it follows rule utilitarianism rather than valence (= classical) utilitarianism. Rather than ‘what coherent principle can I follow that works out okay’ I think the question should be ‘what actions of mine lead to [in this case] the best allocation of resources’. Under this principle, the answer is quite simple: pirate away. Paying for media you can pirate easily will never be an optimal allocation of resources.
And if everyone did the same, great. I mean, maybe the movie industry would be worse off, but many people would be a lot better off.
Pet peeve, but when we talk about “private property” in this context we are not talking about stuff that you own to use yourself, like cars and toothbrushes and the house you live in. We call those “personal property”. The “private property’ we don’t like are stuff you don’t personally use, but you “own” on paper (backed by force by a government) and get to charge rent on. Classicaly, this means owning farmland or factory equipment (or shares in the parent company—same thing), and hoarding the lion’s share of the profit to the detriment of those who actually work on the factories/farms. But it also means owning Microsoft Windows, the Uber network, an apartment building, or a mine in Congo.
What libertarians call “capitalism” is a free market system based on demand curves, and any problems are due to the government getting in the way. What we call “capitalism” is a giant rent-seeking pyramid scheme, of which government-backed non-personal property laws are the essential and defining backbone. We think the world would be a better place if ownership of things was restricted to those who actually use and work and live with them, rather than an abstract aristocratic class powered by government. That’s what’s meant by “private property is theft”. We don’t like car thieves either. We want to buy cars. We just think more of the
labour vouchersmoney from our car-buying should go to the people building the cars (or coding the AI that runs the robots that make the cars), as opposed to people who were born into the position of owning majority shares in a car-making conglomerate.
By the way, I think pop-Marxist Slavoj Žižek agrees with your observation of the acidic powers of piracy. Recently he’s been talking a lot on how piracy undermines the rent-seeking nature of capitalism: as more and more wealth becomes intellectual, it gets easier and easier to circumvent the walled gardens of IP capitalists (by which I mean “people who don’t program/write/draw/create things but, by virtue of social class, own the IP rights on them”). It’s much harder to drink water from a spring walled by Nestlé than getting a $300 book on hydrodynamics from Libgen. Capitalism in the physical world seems infamously stable (well, unstable, but it thrives in instability—every crash just generates new people to take the rent, rather than undermining the rent-taking system). But in the online world there’s hope. The depressing selling-out of the Internet and tech (walled gardens, app stores, non-rooted/remote-controlled devices, advertising, Pavlovian manipulation etc.) can be seen as a desperate attempt by capitalists (=owner-renters-of-stuff-they-don’t-make-or-use) to tame the beast, but their bottom line remains notoriously troubling. Communism is the theory of the commons, the ongoing social/ecological/technological problems are problems of the commons, and intellectual wealth is, by nature and by technology, a commons, no matter how much capitalists (I use the word in our sense) hate commons.
Cars are obviously a means of production though…your division seems completely arbitrary.
As far as I understand, means of production can be personal property if the owner is the primary user, or communal property if a group of workers collectively owns the tools they themselves use.
«Definitely private property» is probably best demonstrated by owning something you haven’t ever seen, touched, heard, used, or even known as a separate object outside the general valuation of some organisation.
I am not sure what is the definition for the edge cases, maybe it is something that can be derived from something that can be described by Adam Smith’s comparison of labour wages and profit on capital.
I don’t understand why private property is bad.
If Alice builds a house with her bare hands, she owns it, can live in it, that’s personal property and it’s fine. If she decides she’s bored of the house, moves out, and sells it to Bob who moves in and starts living in it, now it’s his personal property and that’s fine too. But if instead of selling, Alice rented the house to Bob, then it would be Alice’s private property and that’s bad. Why?
I imagine the argument would be that personal property cannot expand into a horrible abusive monopoly in the way that private property can. I expect you also object to that framing, but given that framing this doesn’t seem like an obviously misguided candidate for how to draw an enforceable line (though it may, of course, be unobviously misguided; I’m not trying to defend the distinction, just point out the beginnings of how someone might).
So maybe physical property is the New Gold Standard–by tying the concept of wealth to a physical token, you can’t inflate the amount of wealth to problematic levels because there is a hard limit on the number of physical tokens in existence.
I’m not sure “no renting” is an enforceable line.
If you want to get rid of renting, it’s not enough to simply refuse to enforce private property rights, because renting is kind of like prostitution. It’s legal to give people money for things, and it’s legal to let people access your personal property for free, so the government needs to specifically ban exchanging money for personal property access. Otherwise I could charge Bob $500/month to be my roommate. But let’s say the government does that, and they figure out a way to effectively enforce this law.
Say I have a tree in my backyard that I want to cut down. For this, I need a chainsaw. However, I don’t have much other use for a chainsaw, if I bought one, I’d use it to cut down the tree, then it would sit in my garage gathering dust. What I’d really like is to rent a chainsaw, but the government has banned all renting. The hardware store recognizes the existence of people like me who would like to own a chainsaw for a day then be done with it. So they adopt a policy that they sell chainsaws for $500, and if anyone is unhappy with their chainsaw, the store will buy back a lightly-used chainsaw for $450. This seems to function an awful lot like $50 chainsaw rentals.
The only way this “Buy it from us and we’ll buy it back later” pseudo-renting is different from regular renting is that it always gives the renter a buyout option, I can decide that actually I do like this chainsaw I was “renting” for $50/month and let the store keep my $450 deposit in order to buy it outright. This does not seem like a measure that is strong enough to singlehandedly prevent the formation of the sort of large companies full of rich capitalists that Marxists are unhappy about.
You are now giving an argument that it is unobviously misguided. I conceded that this is possible, and have no personal interest in further pursuing this particular investigation; I was merely responding to the implication of the original question that there couldn’t be any intelligible reason for this at all.
I am not sure a _large_ company can be formed, as at some point a jury will declare whatever trick holds it together to be equivalent to private property. In the optimistic case, each shop then becomes collective property of all the people who actually performed some worker duties there at least for a week out of last two months; in the pessimistic case there are criminal sanctions.
(One can only hope the scheme with a put option on the chainsaw is not recognised as undermining the prohibition on creating derivative markets…)
Yes, this is a nice idea. What you guys usually ignore is that every non-personal property without ownership guaranteed by law would be fought over with violence, until there is a de facto owner. See gang turfs. The law does not guarantee exclusive rights to sell drugs at Street X so they shoot each other over it.
Private property is not about justice, nor about bullshit like homesteading, it is purely about avoiding violence by taking a basically random distribution of ownership and ensuring the biggest guns, the state, defend this distribution so there is no rational cause to fight over it.
Private property IS unjust, any reasonable defender of it will admit it, but we will simply say any other arrangement leads to more violence and like more injustice.
Now of course if your proposal is not no law, but usage law (which is not, strictly speeking, anarchistic), that is one step better, but it would be far more difficult to prove usage at court. Hence people would resort to violence.
And knowing it is hard to prove usage at court, people would not invest back into the property they use. And resort to violence.
Every leftist idea is based on the concept that human minds are programmed by society so in this sort of society there would be simply less desire for property and or for violence. This is wrong.
And if people will think just like they think today it would be gang turf war.
Question: do you know what happens in real actual countries, where the court system is so overloaded and ineffective that a lawsuit to get a loan you gave to someone else paid back to you takes 10 years? Answer: the tough guys at the gym will break the debtors legs for 20%. Not making this up, a friend almost hired them once. This is exactly the expected outcome in a case where you have to prove usage not ownership.
Just because you have your own weird definitions of property doesn’t mean everyone else is wrong.
The profits are generally defined net of paying wages, which are a cost, in which case, unless workers are also stockholders, none of the profits go to the workers.
If what you mean is “the lion’s share of the revenue net of non-labor inputs,” then your lion’s share is wrong, probably backwards. From a quick google:
The argument for SciHub being ethical rests on the assumption that what replaces the system after Elsevier falls will be better than what we currently have. Sounds a lot like “this time it’ll be different!”
Thing is, we already have existing systems that are doing the useful part of the job that only need to be adopted more and the screwups that prop up Elsevier to be removed and we’re golden.
There already *are* open access journals, there already are things like arxiv poised to utterly replace them and do the job better.
It would be harder if the journals actually contributed… well… anything at this point.
“so, you review the papers?”
“… no, other people do that for free”
“so, you edit the papers?”
“… no, the scientists have to do that themselves”
“so, help with layout or presentation?”
“… no, the scientists have to do that themselves”
“so, check that the scientists involved actually exist and are real people?”
“… no”
“so, you promote the papers?”
“… no, the scientists have to do that themselves”
“So, you check the science is sound?”
“… no”
“so, do you even check for spelling mistakes?”
“… no”
Sometimes something is genuinely useless. The people involved are genuinely useless in every way and the edifice they have built is purely parasitic and the only way they continue to exist is through capturing the market in some non-productive way.
No argument on the parasitic part (although the signalling function of big name journals cannot be discounted as worthless). I’m just not convinced that people who advocate revolutionary changes like this consider that the result may very well be worse than what we currently have.
My problem is that the argument seems to be: pirate papers -> kill Elsevier -> some miracle happens -> arxiv and open access utopia will thrive.
My personal bias, having lived through a revolution in Iran, is toward pessimism. I don’t get excited blow-up-the-system-and-hope any more.
As for current options: arxiv says on its main page that it doesn’t serve my field (medicine). The are open access journals in my sub-field (radiology) that are either not worth publishing in or just charge too much (I know I end up paying with Elsevier journals indirectly through my institution).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BioRxiv covers a lot of medical fields.
The system that privileges existing high-status journals is part of the problem. As more citations move to open access systems it should gradually reduce the status of Elsevier journals.
The way it looks to me, academic publishing has gone through this big change as a result of the internet and widespread access to computers.
The job of this industry is getting an academic paper from the form in which it was submitted (which might have been typewritten with hand-drawn figures, or even handwritten if you go back far enough, but now it’s probably LaTeX / PDF), and making it available to thousands of other researchers all over the world.
This process can be broken down into two parts:
a. The science part, where experts in the field review your paper and make comments, request more experiments, ask for unclear or wrong things to be rewritten, accept or reject papers, etc.
b. Everything else–getting the paper typeset, looking right, in the expected format, and in the hands of other researchers who want to know about the result.
My impression is that in 1950, (b) took a lot of people and a lot of physical plant. You needed typesetters, printers, printing presses, book binding operations, etc. Probably (b) was more expensive than (a).
In 2018, (b) has mostly been automated away. There’s still editorial stuff needed (“No, you can’t change the LaTeX style to make your paper fit in the page limit.”), and some administrative stuff to make sure the papers get up on the website and such. But mostly, this has become massively easier–enough so that many organizations run preprint servers that are essentially doing all the work of (b) without any of the work of (a), without even trying to charge anyone for it.
The Elseviers and Springers of the world were never about (a)–that was always volunteer effort by researchers. Instead, they were about (b). And now, there’s massively less need for (b). But they have an existing position in the world and are going to fight to keep it, just as the music industry has done. (My impression is that the music industry is in a similar situation, but I don’t know enough about it to be sure.)
How would that be brought about? Does your local university or library no longer subscribe to closed-source journals, redistributing content from sci-hub instead?
Even university libraries (and certainly public libraries!) have limited budgets, and have to make choices about which journals are important enough to subscribe to; smaller and/or less prestigious schools have smaller budgets and so cut more things from their offered subscriptions. If the rival sources become successful enough, some schools will eventually decide that Elsevier journals in general are worth cutting in order to spend money on other things that will benefit their students more. If Elsevier tries to respond by raising rates for those that remain, more schools will decide the rates aren’t worth it. And if only people at top schools have access to Elsevier journals, that will tend to make more academics avoid Elsevier journals and seek out ways of publishing that will reach a wider audience. Eventually even the top schools will ditch Elsevier as not worth the money if all the important research is being published elsewhere.
Forgive me for my ignorance, but isn’t there a concern that quack science will mix with real science as a result?
You are implying that “real science” isn’t already mixed with “quack science”. But it is, and has been for quite some time. Peer review is no protection.
Given that the journals already incentivise parts of science to drift towards quack science (from significance hacking to the claim that replications are not original enough for the journal that published an article on precognition), the fall of journals might as well be a positive, as the funding agencies will be finally forced to reconsider the criteria of productive work. Hard to predict, though.
The defense against quackery (or just plain error) happens in the peer review process. That’s where someone who’s an expert in the field spends many hours reviewing papers, and trying to decide which ones are worth accepting and which ones aren’t. And for the worthwhile ones, a good reviewer will usually have some kind of feedback–sometimes asking for more experiments, or for clarification on some points, or even for a rewrite of some section that was unclear.
But all that is done by volunteer labor–not by an employee of the academic publishing house. If you submit a paper to a crypto conference, the people reading and reviewing it will be members of the program committee or people they know whom they asked to review the paper, and none of them will be getting paid by the publisher. (Mostly they’re paid by universities.)
Academic publishers don’t enforce much in the way of quality control. There are some remarkably crappy journals and conference proceedings published by reputable publishers, and there have been cases of academic publishers basically putting out fake journals that were intended as advertising.
Monopoly on copying specific information is a matter of positive law. As long as you don’t live in a jurisdiction where you are obligated by local positive law to respect any particular monopoly of the sort, it’s not unethical.
On the note of science papers and preprints I was at a fascinating conference yesterday on collaboration between the neurology and AI departments.
One of the talks was about adversarial examples:
http://debuglies.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/Fooling-the-human-2.jpeg
Given an image classifier it’s possible to construct “adversarial examples”, seeming noise which, when added to the image at a low level make image classifiers almost certain that the image is something else entirely.
These have been shown to be surprisingly robust, are often robust across multiple image classifiers trained on different datasets and the patterns can be printed onto real objects and still work:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/piYnd_wYlT8/sddefault.jpg#404_is_fine
The researches at the conference had disproven some beliefs in the field about adversarial examples showing that it wasn’t just down to high dimensionality data, finding high dimensional examples with no adversarial example and linear examples with adversarial examples.
They became fairly sure that it should be possible to construct adversarial examples that work against the human visual cortext using similar methods… but someone got there first :
https://spectrum.ieee.org/image/MzAyNDY5Nw.jpeg
preprint of paper:
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1802.08195.pdf
That’s just a very doggy-looking cat; I thought the left picture was a dog at first too.
The existence of gatekeepers is not a cosmic accident but the result of a particular set of incentives. Even if you destroy a particular gatekeeper the incentives won’t go away, and another gatekeeper, perhaps with a different profit model, will replace it.
The root problem, that you are not addressing, is scientific papers being judged on things other than their scientific merit.
I realize you’re just using SciHub as a jump-off point for the meta-level discussion, but I find the object-level curious, as well.
The consensus here seems to be that Elsevier is quite harmful, because it effectively holds the world’s scientific knowledge for ransom (and I completely agree). By preventing people from accessing scientific papers, Elsevier is preventing them from collaborating, which reduces the total amount of useful science that is being done.
At the same time, though, at least some people in the Rationalist community believe that certain kinds of cutting-age science — especially AI — should be done in deep secrecy, by a shadowy cabal of trusted scientists, in order to prevent Armageddon from being unleashed. As far as I understand, the idea is that e.g. AI research can proceed perfectly well in such an environment; perhaps it would happen a bit slower than it would otherwise, but it certainly wouldn’t grind to a halt.
These two opinions sound contradictory to me. Can science be performed without collaboration, or can’t it ? If it can, then Elsevier is a non-issue; dedicated scientists can just form a cabal and proceed with their research as normal, can’t they ?
But I don’t think they’re mostly held by the same people. Or at least not about the same subjects.
But it’s also not contradictory.
Someone can believe science is stunted across the board by XYZ and believe that XYZ is bad while at the same time believing that, some particular sub-area is a bad idea. For example researchers trying to create a 100% deadly uncurable airborne virus might be something people might want to try to prevent independent from the issue of whether science publishing as a whole has a problem.
The people who want to suppress AI research are working on the belief that AI research should be slowed/held back or prevented in it’s own right or limited to certain individuals with any slowdown being an acceptable cost.
That’s not science, that’s technology. The examples I’ve seen on e.g. LessWrong make an analogy between AI atomic theory.
As the proposition goes, it’s pointless to just ban the development of nuclear bombs, because once you know how atoms work, and also that uranium exists, the technology is more or less self-evident. Granted, going from just imagining a nuclear bomb to a working prototype is a massive undertaking, but really all it takes is time and money. No, if leading scientists were a little smarter, they would get together and agree to hide all knowledge of atomic theory (and maybe quantum physics). Atomic theory is not something that anyone can just brute-force; discovering it (as opposed to expanding upon previous discoveries) requires the kind of brilliance that is only possessed by maybe 50 to 500 people in the world at any given time, so if those 500 people form a cabal, then the world is safe (from nukes, at least).
Similarly, LessWrongians do not merely advocate for a ban on e.g. development of self-modifying AIs, or weaponized AIs, etc.; they advocate for AI researches to get together and quietly hide any advancements in the field from their less-intelligent colleagues — at least, until they come up with a fail-safe recipe for FAI.
Admittedly, the above viewpoint is just my own understanding of their beliefs; I don’t share them, but still, I tried to be as charitable as I can.
That’s what I was trying to get at with “limited to certain individuals with any slowdown being an acceptable cost.”
The slowdown is seen as an acceptable cost or even a bonus.
Well, in that case, I return to my original question: isn’t Elsevier a good thing ? It stops all kinds of dangerous research from being performed quickly; meanwhile, truly intelligent and dedicated scientists can quietly form a cabal, and conduct research into AI, genetics, quantum singularities, etc.; all without risking the world’s existence.
If your precept is that research is inherently dangerous and bad for humanity, sure.
But most people don’t hold that as a precept and want their cancer vaccines sooner rather than later.
I agree with you, of course, but I think I can at least empathize with the other side of the argument.
Sure, cancer vaccines would be nice; and sooner rather than later. But the problem is, in order to develop cancer vaccines, we’d need to understand how cancer works in great detail — and not just cancer, in fact, but cells in general. This type of knowledge can then be applied to develop cancer vaccines… or to create incurable weaponized airborne cancer-viruses (which might actually be a lot easier, since we’d just be “improving” upon the previously existing cancers).
Once you understand modern physics, nuclear bombs are just a matter of time; once you understand biology, super-cancers are just a matter of time; and once you understand computer science, Singularity is just around the corner. So, would it not be better to take science out of the hands of irresponsible hacks, and place it into the hands of a few brilliant yet cautious individuals ?
I’m kinda cynical on that point.
if you really want to make nerve gas the knowledge is inside big thick chemistry tomes on the shelves of your local college library.
Civilization is mostly protected by a barrier of tedium. The kind of people who can make themselves sit down and get through the tedium are not a random selection which is most of the reason why terrorists so often seem like morons who just seem to be aping what they sort of think terrorists *should* do.
it’d probably only cost a couple million to recreate smallox or worse.
but the people capable are already a small cabal of people who don’t particularly want to set smallpox on the world.
So the threat surface is already mostly made up of the hypothetical cabal and pretty much state-level actors.
This is one of the ways to write interesting sci-fi. Assume humanity survived SkyNet but it was really a tough fight so now they have banned any computer more complicated than a Windows 98 PC and the software of that age. This means not everything is fully automatized and people still have jobs. And still have conflicts over resources. But many things are far more developed. Welcome to the world of Dune.
AI is a special case where it seems that some people think slower progress might be a good thing. On the importance of collaboration to science, I recall reading a fascinating paper which looked at the collapse of German science during and after the Nazi era. German science declined in areas where the Nazis had no political agendas, so it wasn’t just that scientists were doing worse science to please their political masters. And funding for science increased under the Nazis (across the board, not just in military or politically appealing areas), so that wasn’t it. The loss of Jewish scientists was, of course, a contributing factor, but the article concluded that it couldn’t explain the full magnitude of the decline (I wish I could remember where I found the article, as I don’t remember the details of that discussion and I expect people around here to be especially interested/skeptical about that). But in any event the conclusion was that the decrease in connections with science outside Germany (due to official policies regarding it as Jewish tainted, inability to invite foreign scientists who were Jews or who were boycotting to German conferences, etc.) was the factor which did the most damage to German science, and which did the most to delay any post-war revival of German science (because the connections were hard to rebuild).
I think this is spot on. Related, I think it’s a bit wrong when arguments like those in Enlightenment Now are used to the effect that people should calm down and stop protesting so much, since things are already on a terrific course. It seems likely that we’re where we are in part because people used civil disobedience to search through the space of possible institutions, trying to optimize.
(To be clear, I haven’t read that book and don’t know if it itself makes this claim — but I have heard people cite it as evidence in their own arguments to that effect.)
It’s fair to ask whether it’s been on net positive, if you have to count populism in the “cons” column. But I don’t really see what other tools for institutional change exist. I guess a Burkean conservative would say “gradual change in the fullness of time” is an alternative — though Burke famously liked the American Revolution. Maybe The American Revolution, Civil Rights Movement, etc. exist in California in Scott’s metaphor, but the French Revolution, Bolshevik Revolution, etc. are at lower latitudes.
I guess this doesn’t really help us adjudicate how much civil disobedience is the right amount, vs. how much is too much, pushing us closer to the South Pole. Fair enough, that’s a tall order.
Where would you want to live in such a world? It’s a hard question – I can imagine pretty much anything happening in this kind of scenario. But if I had to choose, I think I would take up residence somewhere around the latitude of California. I would want the laws to carry some force beyond just the barrel of a gun – a high trust society with consistent institutions is really important, and the more people follow the law without being watched the less incentive there is to create a police state.
A point I’ve made before is that most people have no idea what the law says. The actual law is 0.01% codifications of rules necessary for civilized society, 0.05% corruption and rent seeking, and 99.94% sedimentary leavings from years of legislatures and lawyers operating. No one can hold it all in their heads.
So what is actually running in peoples heads that allows a high trust society to exist? Something with far fewer megabytes of information! That’s the actual “law”, The formal legal law is irrelevant outside of a courtroom and is only enforced on society at the point of a gun.
Natural law. Or Silver Rule. If we think about doing something that would likely result in others loudly protesting, we think the law will be on their side and thus better not do it. If we think about doing something that would result in others loudly protesting if certain conditions, NOT dependent on the action, were true (i.e. they find out the theft, if they were sober and unintimidated during the intercourse etc.) we also think the law will be on their side.
We usually approximate the law through this Silver Rule. Don’t do to others what you don’t to be done to you. But a better approximation is what I will dub Bronze Rule: don’t do things to others that, when done to you, would result you yelling their hair off (see also the above conditions).
Am I going to yell at the boss for firing me as a cost cutting measure? No, most likely I gonna keep my mouth shut and get a good reference out of them. So I am allowed to do this to others. Am I going to yell at the boss for firing me for my sexual orientation? In 1960 no, but now culture has changed and this sounds like something very much not accepted today, so I can make a guess it is likely illegal.
So the question is how much power differential is involved? If you abuse someone who has no recourse, and thus faces even worse consequences if they protest, that’s probably legal, whereas if they have more recourse, and thus can afford to protest, that implies the law probably supports them?
The cynic in me says that you might just be right about what’s legal. But not about what’s right.
The realist points out that when my employer hired a rapacious health insurance company, such that it cost me upwards of $1500 per year in no longer covered treatments, their behaviour was perfectly legal. I screamed bloody murder, badmouthing the employer by name on GlassDoor, as well as complaining to HR, and to anyone else who’d listen to me. Nothing was done about it, because while I have enough power vis a vis my employer to protest safely, I don’t have enough power for my protests to generate results. But by your logic, their behaviour can be presumed to be illegal.
I wrote a long comment and it seems like it got eaten or deleted somehow shortly after being posted. Did anybody who is subscribed to this thread catch it in their email? Did I maybe run afoul of a rule?
ETA: I saw a long, constructive comment by theodidactus similarly disappear just now. Maybe there is a tech problem, or we are running into a word filter without knowing it—if the latter, I’d be happy to take out whatever the taboo’d word is out of my comment and re-post. Just no fun to have it disappear beyond retrieval.
hi Andrew,
I deleted my comment because it was not super well written. I’m writing a better version below.
Ah, got it, thanks. In that case I probably just screwed something up and accidentally deleted my own comment.
I am extremely skeptical of propositions in the form of “there would be no [thing] without [institution that currently provides thing]” and I would expect the resident self-described libertarians to be aware of the problem with those. Which is to say, there’s no meaningful difference between “no movies without corporations” and “no roads without government”. There are numerous counterexamples and obvious ways to generalize them to the entire industry were the current structure to collapse. (I find the rest of Scott’s argument solid, and it’s precisely what made me a proud and vocal pirate for life.)
Also note that being a proud pirate does not mean I am not financially supporting creators. It just makes supporting creators a case-by-case decision based on utilitarian reasoning and self-interest rather than fear of system collapse. Which allows me to pivot to pointing out how we commies aren’t actually after people’s personal property. (Looks like I’m not even the first here person to do so.) Few people literally want to take away your toothbrushes, your cars, or your homes, and I can’t imagine a successful revolution that does not establish a mechanism to preserve the right of use and possession to substitute for current property laws. (What we actually do want to “steal” from you is just that factory that you own on the other side of the globe.) I worry that the misunderstanding here may be caused by yet another misapplication of the aforementioned “no [thing] without [current system]” proposition, stretched to the extreme where anyone wishing to overturn the current system literally wants to destroy everything the system currently provides.
I’m being pretty chaotic here, but I guess what I mean to say is, the north-south metaphor seems flawed and high trust society comes from and is in large part inseparable from good laws governing it. People disobey the law because the law is flawed. Then it gets changed or worked around, one way or another.
> but surely it should require some truly important cause, probably above the level of “I really want to watch Black Panther, but it costs $11.99 in theaters”.
What if you’re indifference price to see Black Panther is less than $11.99? You’d be willing to see Black Panther for $5.99 but no more. If the producers of Black Panther had a way to peer into your heart and know your reserve price, they’d sell you a copy for $5.99. (Assuming zero marginal cost.) But there’s a credibility problem, even if you super double-swear. Many people who are willing to pay $11.99, may just lie to get discounted tickets.
If you’re an ethical utilitarian, you’d be justified pirating Black Panther. It makes you better off- you get to enjoy Black Panther- and the producers no worse off-they don’t sell a ticket regardless. In fact it’s justifiable to pirate any movie that you’re not willing to pay full price. In fact it’s probably justifiable to pirate everything. Then just take your entertainment budget and use it to directly patronize content producers that you enjoy the most. If you really liked Black Panther you maybe send the studios $30 instead of $12.
The only counter-argument I can see, is that the temptation to cheat is just too high. We’re all selfish cheapskates. Maybe we’d rationalize to ourself that we only enjoyed Black Panther $1 when we really enjoyed it $20. Thus saving us $19. If we’re very good at lying to ourselves and justifying bad behavior, then a no piracy stand is an imperfect method of enforcing ethical discipline.
In fact this is probably the best justification for following laws. We all have our internal moral systems, and in the idealized world ethical people would self-enforce ethical behavior. The existence of laws would still be necessary to deal with the explicitly amoral. But if our internal ethics contradicted existing laws, there’s no apparent reason to adhere to the laws. But maybe we need to pre-commit to some third-party’s rules to avoid self-deception.
They already price discriminate. You can wait a while and get it for $1.99 at RedBox.
It is perfectly rational to want the provider of a service to collapse if you expect a better one will take its place. That is my position about the shitty movie industry based on special effects/CG and not acting and plot. Except they got so bad I don’t even want to watch them for free so no point in pirating them anymore.
Pirating is not stealing. Pirating makes a copy, stealing removes the original. It is even worse than your noncentral fallacy examples, it is LITERALLY not stealing in any of the sense of the word. If goods are stolen from a warehouse, the accountant will book it into an “inventory loss” account on the income statement. If sales and profits are lower than expected due to piracy, the accountant does NOT book the difference anywhere, because they never ever had any sort of entitlement or right to any expected sales or profits.
People feel on a gut level that it is stealing in the sense of “unauthorized access”, if you create something you should be able to decide who gets access to it. Which is still not stealing but something like “trespassing”. If people break in the Louvre during the night, look at the Mona Lisa for free and without all the queues, and leave empty handed and without damage, are they guilty of stealing? No, but they are guilty of another crime, most likely trespassing. They did not take stuff, but they are in a place the owner did not consent them to enter. It is a better parallel to downloading, watching and deleting a movie than inventory theft is.
The ethical argument would be far smarter if IP was not treated like intellectual goods in a warehouse but more like intellectual territory. Talking about it as stealing does not make sense, but talking about it as the authors territory which others may only enter with his permission make more sense.
Categories made for man not man made for categories blah blah
Yes, I am precisely talking about how to make these categories in a way that pirates will not think you are entirely clueless. Currently saying “piracy is theft” gets the same kind of eye-rolling that telling teens marijuana is the killer weed and a gateway drug to heroine.
how to make these categories in a way that pirates will not think you are entirely clueless
I’m not really bothered by a bunch of thieves thinking something bad about me, especially if they are trying to force me to see the world their way or else they will call me names. What kind of coward is swayed by that logic?
This is symmetrical, too. I don’t really expect them to stay up at night because I call them thieves.
Well, some of them will post in the internet every single time that it’s not really stealing, so I guess it bothers some of them.
*(Not all categories are equally reasonable, if I start calling jaywalking “rape” then everyone is justified in considering my views ridiculous)
Unfortunately “he’s violating my government granted temporary monopoly on creating copies” doesn’t get people riled up in the same way… much like how people care much less about jaywalking than about rape… but someone trying to wage a war on jaywalking is still ridiculous if he decides the reasonably and correct way to solve the problem of people not caring very much is to start shouting “RAPIST!” at the top of his lungs while pointing at the jaywalkers.
“He’s stealing that movie” is the common expression understood just fine by most people who aren’t being deliberately obtuse. Some people will insist it’s incredibly confusing but the fact that everyone else uses it just fine is an important data point in evaluating how confusing it really is.
I agree that trespassing is a better parallel than stealing where IP is concerned. Nice example about breaking into the Louvre just to look at the Mona Lisa.
This is the terrifying, unspeakable idea of Lovecraftian-mind-fucking-horror that Roko’s basilisk could never hope to be.
The journals are worse than mere rent extractors, they’re rent extractors which selectively target prosocial behavior. I think there’s a relevant difference between pirating a paper and pirating Black Panther, which is that the motivations for pirating papers are usually altruistic; we want to read the papers so that we can tell others, not just for our own entertainment. If we didn’t have Sci-Hub, the fake science news stories wouldn’t get rebuttals in the comments, and people wouldn’t sanity-check their friends’ doctors’ work.
Not just pro-social behavior, but also pro-‘getting knowledgeable.’
Journals lock facts up in an ivory tower, allowing demagoguery and lies to go unchecked (more).
I’d feel a lot less bad about car theft if Uber and Lyft owned all the self driving cars. Right now I like the special cars police use with cameras and the car locks all the doors and turns off after people steal it. But in the future I’ll probably say, “Meh, it drove itself back, let the kid go.”
Unlike Uber, scientific journals don’t provide me with simple, cheap, easy access to all of the science I want. Uber will let me take a 2km ride. Science journals not so much.
I’m also more than a little pissed that hundreds of billions in research by publicly funded universities is stashed behind a paywall. I paid for that research already via taxes. Corporations and public universities collect massive revenues off of that research. The least they can do is let me see what they came up with using my money. When I donate to the athletic department I can get front row seats and wonderful articles. When I donate to cancer research I get a paywall. If the only way to protect an intellectual property is to hide it, then it was gonna get stolen by China anyways.
Show. Me. The. Papers.
Isn’t the idea of laws having moral force wildly unethical? Even if we disregard points like dictatorships also having laws, and democratic laws often being corrupted by gerrymandering or lobbying (didn’t you post a link a while back about American policy not even being statistically correlated with the will of the people?), the law is simply a rule that some people agree on. Even in a perfect democracy, it’s merely something that 51% of the people agreed on; there is nothing about those people being moral or wise or even not batshit insane.
The obvious counterargument is the need for Shelling points-maybe I don’t like tax A, and you don’t like tax B, but if we both agree to pay our taxes, then we can fund services we both like, whereas if we evade our dispreferred taxes, the budget collapses. But we need Shelling points, and the law provides some is a very different argument from the law has inherent moral force. If you believe in obedience for the sake of Shelling point coordination, then presumably you should obey whatever norms you feel are useful for that coordination. For instance, “we’re better off if we all pay our taxes” could lead you to paying even a tax you feel is counterproductive, hoping cooperative people with different views of the tax code do likewise, or “we’re better off if no one uses violence to enforce moral views they can’t get widespread agreement on”, so no attacking abortion clinics even if you’re exceedingly pro-life, and no sabotaging meat markets no matter how vegan you may be.
But this only applies to laws you feel are useful Shelling points-it would seem very strange if people felt morally obligated to follow an anti-sodomy law, as mentioned above, or a speed limit in circumstances where speeding will not endanger anyone. Or any law such that, if everyone broke laws for the reasons you are breaking this one, the outcome would be neutral or good.
Again, there’s an obvious counterargument-doesn’t this just kick the problem one meta-level up? Maybe there’s not quite as much anarchy from people disregarding the law right and left, but everyone is deciding their own norms for when to cooperate, and there’s no central authority we can use to tell people with norms we don’t like, “hey, actually fall in line.”
However, the reason that that doesn’t actually provide a good argument for awarding laws moral force is that everyone has to confront this level of meta anyway. On the object level, one might try to do what one feels is good. On the meta-level, one might try to adhere to rules that yield better results through cooperation, even if one doesn’t like one’s object level actions quite as much. But above that, everyone still has to decide what kinds of cooperation are worthwhile. Following the law by default is still a choice, it still has consequences, and moral agents still have to decide whether or not they consider outcomes moral whether they are the result of law-abidingness or not.
Funny thing: Africa has a lot of large mammals, but they can’t be domesticated. They lack the perquisite social herd instincts. You can tame them, but you’ll never make cows out of zebras.
We’re partly born with instincts like obeying rules and following others. Sure, you can talk here about Schelling points, but truth is, “law” is something that we’re born and raised to grok. And most of how this is perceived by most people, is that law is moral.
I think a better case could be made for pirating movies, rather than just calling it laziness or avoiding paying $12. On one hand, movies are something which require up-front investment, and for which the existence of some form of a copyright-like system is likely justified (though things like current excessively long copyright terms obviously are not justified). On the other hand, the current copyright system as a whole has been rather obviously corrupted in ways that are against the interests of society. Encouraging general disrespect for copyrights can be justified from that angle – if the general public perceives copyright laws as distinct from laws forbidding things that are actually bad, that will likely be a good thing overall. The industries creating blockbuster movies are also large culprits in the corrupting of the laws, so depriving them of money doesn’t seem particularly unjust (even if you could make a valid argument that paying for movies would be just by default in an alternative world where the companies involved were not otherwise causing major societal harm).
Copyright already seems on a rather less solid foundation when applied to computers than what it was when applied to things like physical books. You can easily make a million copies of a book on a hard drive – applying copyright literally to this leads to completely absurd results. Whether something “creates a copy” on computers in a meaningful sense is also quite arbitrary. Encouraging a social norm something like “copying data around on general-purpose networks and storage devices cannot be a significant crime by itself in copyright-law sense” seems potentially useful.
Donald Knuth – computing scientist and professor emeritus at Stanford University – wrote a letter to the editorial board of the Journal of Algorithms back in 2003, when they were acquired by Elsevier. Some highlights:
1) Typesetting and proofreading were provided by the journal, a process that was especially difficult and time consuming for mathematics.
2) The author is now responsible for this, and the advent of publishing software further reduces the cost of producing a journal.
3) Despite this, the cost of the journal doubled.
4) Furthermore, almost all of the work going into the journal is done pro bono – with the possible exception of the journal’s editors.
5) For-profit publishers are binding libraries into multi-year contracts with confidentiality contracts to avoid scrutiny
The entire letter is well worth reading, and has references to a number of other pertinent papers and information.
https://www-cs-faculty.stanford.edu/~knuth/joalet.pdf
Hello Scott,
I’m a former academic librarian and a current law student, so I wish I had something more to add to this article than “you should write an explainer or something about why academic publication is a mess”…but you should do that.
I know there are lots of good explainers out there, but I think you have the capability to net an audience others cannot reach, and you might have a really good perspective on the issue. About a year ago, you wrote an excellent article on how everything is getting crappier and more expensive*, a fact which is readily apparent to many, but your article was much more accessible and less political than most on the topic and for those reasons alone I thought it added a lot to the discussion.
In my former line of work I was continually surprised by the sheer number of smart, open-minded, eclectic people who failed to see the scholarly publication process for what it was. You correctly identify the problem as being fundamentally one of coordination, so even if vast swaths of academia realize the publication process is terrible, we can’t defect out…but we can’t even start to fix the coordination problem until we convince people a problem exists to defect out of.
Some things that many of you doubtless know already, but I should mention in case I’m reaching some of you for the first time with the fires of knowledge and whatnot:
1) People outside academia tend to conflate the “academic publishing is bad” argument with the “the US copyright regime in general is bad” argument. When I have conversations about this, I have to expend a truly extraordinary amount of effort explaining how this isn’t strictly about napster or mickey mouse.
2) People within academia tend to not really understand, or care, how copyright works in other fields. In my experience they often do not appreciate what they are selling or trading away…or if they do, they fail to realize that this process is fundamentally different from what a fiction writer sells, or trades away, when they publish fiction.
3) There appears to be a belief both within and outside of academia that the scholarly publication process performs some vital quality control function. When I press academics on exactly why the journals themselves must perform this function (and charge so much, and continually raise the price) I see either:
A) “Yeah, that’s true, we could do it ourselves, but that would be very hard…or we could have some other arm of the university do it, but that would also be very hard, now go away.”
B) “Well yes IN GENERAL journals are rent seekers, but IN MY FIELD, things are different because of [some quirk of my hyperspecialized field that you couldn’t possibly understand]”
C) “You’re one of those open access freaks that want to turn everything into a blog post, aren’t you.”
* Truthfully, academic publication is a niche manifestation of this phenomenon, but perhaps the most dramatic one.
The replication crisis makes this an even more ridiculous argument. Quality control is really poor, right now.
and there is no reason, at least none that I can understand, for why performing this function would cost more and more every year, with costs increasing at such a predictable rate.
Even if there were an overarching principle, you’d still have to do politics to do politics to get people to recognize and follow it – e.g. the meta-level arguments for free speech aren’t universally compelling. And since you have to do politics anyway, and there’s no meta cushion or crutch here, you have to do what’s actually right and resist those who do wrong, even if they think they’re right (and are sometimes backed by armed men calling themselves “the law”). Sometimes people with moral disagreements can still agree to some neutral procedure (maybe because they think it promotes truthseeking), but sometimes that’s not possible and then you can only follow your object-level theory. Kind of like how in science or medicine, there are truth-seeking principles that are analogous to the moral meta-level, but if I say that cyanide makes for a great vitamin, you can reject it on the object level without feeling confused.
I don’t see that using sci-hub really harms Elsevier much financially, so how does it help bring down the system?
Let me seriously propose the contrary: it helps maintain the system.
The system only really stops when researchers stop publlshing within it, and we are a bit stuck at this equlibrium. We need to make defection more palatable. And one nudge in that direction would be if it were truly the case, and widely recognized as such, that publishing in such removes precludes widespread dissemination and appreciation of your work – in an important sense, you are not effectively adding to the stock of human knowledge.
We want researchers to be bombarded with frustrated requests “I head about your work on X, but I don’t work for a wealthy university, how can I read it?” and not have to answer “Well, for $30 per article, there’s this official site…”. We want researchers to be forced to make a hard and conscious choice each time they submit to an Elsevier journal.
But that’s not really the case now – for the most part, your audience can find your articles if they are a bit creative. E.g. by using sci-hub. And researchers know this.
It’s nice to think that a questionable action which solves a personal need (as in ‘I really do want to read such-and-such article’) also contributes to a desirable social goal, but it’s fair to be suspicious of how convenient that is. Your argument is that if everyone did it, the system would be destroyed, but it does not follow at all that if any one person does it they are advancing that destruction to even the tiniest degree.
I agree: it helps maintain the system by acting as a safety valve.
Elsevier is always going to sell subscriptions to universities, and universities are always going to have the subscription to show off before someone publishes a paper that you are only supposed to get from Elsevier.
So much of higher education is a giant mess, we shouldn’t be surprised that journals are, too.
@alef
I think it works the opposite way: because of sci-hub people are realizing what they were missing out on and if it goes away, people complain way harder then if it never existed in the first place.
Also, sci-hub enables defection by universities. They can cancel subscriptions and researchers can still secretly read the papers.
Also, sci-hub enables defection by universities. They can cancel subscriptions and researchers can still secretly read the papers.
Secretly, yes. But it’s not much use to secretly read a paper if you are a researcher at a university. Those researchers are writing papers, too, and are going to have to reference the papers they supposedly don’t have access to.
I wonder if there is more room for action if we question the destruction part of “Universalized it would destroy the system – but the system is bad and needs to be destroyed.” The system certainly needs to change and probably fixed. The arguments for SciHub lead to destruction and perhaps that should clue us in that we’re on the wrong track.
I guess where I’m going is, what are the merits and benefits of a destructive path over a potentially harder but non-destructive path?
Destruction is not bad when it is creative destruction: a better solution is ready to take over.
That sounds remarkably like Bryan Caplan’s argument that we have backed ourselves into an equilibrium where everyone has to have a college degree if they want a decent job, even though they rarely learn much useful to the job, but anyone who tries to “defect” is seen as a weirdo, and you can’t coordinate everyone to say, “I’m not going to spend four years not learning much of anything useful.”
Inadequate Equilibria is the book to read about this kind of situations.
You’ve got the consequential argument pretty well nailed down, I think.
From the virtuous point of view, Team Copyright loses the fight when they call copyright violations “piracy”. That’s right up there with crying “Rape!” because someone copped a feel, or claiming that Milo giving a speech is “violence”. There is no virtue in grossly exaggerating the alleged crimes of another, and doing so weakens the general claim that the behavior in question ought to be considered criminal or even unvirtuous in the first place.
Copyright infringement has approximately nothing in common with seizing treasure galleons by force on the Spanish Main. It doesn’t even meet the usual definition of “stealing”, insofar as the original owner still has everything that wasn’t a highly artificial legal construct in the first place. It may still be a violation of property rights, but only in the sense that e.g. trespassing is a violation of property rights.
What makes copyright infringement a violation of property rights is, in most cases, the implied contract involved. Obviously nobody was going to let you anywhere near a DVD of “Black Panther” without either charging you $bignum^2 or securing your agreement not to widely distribute copies, so we can reasonably take your purchase of a “Black Panther” DVD for $11.99 as constituting an implied agreement not to make copies or to let anyone else make copies. The blanket “No copies of Black Panther” rule simply substitutes for an elaborate web of notarized contracts and DRM verification and mandatory home DVD safes, etc, to everyone’s benefit.
But there’s never been an implied contract of scientific papers not being freely copied and distributed. Elsevier’s lawyers can insist on using a set of laws built around the requirements and customs of e.g. “Black Panther” DVDs, but it has always been the general rule of the scientific community that the scientists who create these works want them to be as widely and freely distributed as possible and will hand out copies to anyone who asks. And really, until quite recently Elsevier was fine with you making photocopies in the university library.
So if there’s a case to be made for scientific-paper “piracy” being morally wrong, it’s got to be a deontological one. And since it isn’t the traditional rules of the scientific community that are being violated, you’re really stuck with the worst form of deontology: mindless obedience to statute.
That proves far, far, too much–it basically says you should follow all the rules that the copyright owners want whether they are part of the law or not. You can replace “agreement not to widely distribute copies” with “agreement not to give the movie a bad review”. The companies no more want you to do that than they want you to pirate the DVD, and if they were were using an explicit contract, they’d certainly prohibit it.
Trivially disproven by the fact that Disney does allow people to watch “Black Panther” without signing a non-disparagement clause. The standard isn’t “what copyright owners want“, it’s what content producers can obviously get away with demanding because every content producer that doesn’t get it goes bankrupt. Copyright or the equivalent, is going to be demanded by every non-bankrupt producer of blockbuster motion pictures.
Disney also allows them to watch it without signing a no-copying clause.
And you can’t say “well, they don’t need to because no-copying is enforced by the law” because that’s circular reasoning–you’re using this argument to justify the law, so if you say that you’d be using the law to justify itself.
Then the reviewer who has not gotten permission to watch the movie because he refused the agreement publicizes the fact that Disney only allows people to watch the movie who agree not to give it a bad review, and people draw the obvious conclusion.
That’s only because companies have a collective action problem. One movie with a nondisparagement clause leads the audience to conclude that the movie is bad. But if every movie had a nondisparagement clause, the fact that a particular movie had one would not lead to this conclusion.
If the implicit contact is assumed to contain what the company would put in an explicit contract, I don’t think “the company won’t put it in the explicit contract because of collective action problems” should mean it doesn’t count.
Another response to the first argument is that the incentive to produce intellectual goods can be provided with dominant assurance contracts—there is no need for any law to solve the free-rider problem. The assumption that Black Panther would not get produced without copyright law is wrong because you can make it a dominant strategy for people who want it to exist to coordinate to fund its development.
Hard to do. Are you assuming a world where contract enforcement is perfect and costless?
A thousand of us agree to jointly fund a movie, with each of us getting to watch it but not to distribute copies. Copies appear on the market at a price much lower than our per capita contribution. We have no way of knowing which of the thousand put them on the market or whether one of the thousand got careless and someone else copied his CD without his knowledge.
Since each person expects this to happen, it is not in anyone’s interest to join the original contract.
One way of viewing copyright law is as a mechanism for enforcing the outcome that would come by contract if only the contract were adequately enforceable.
It’s the patron model. A group of people who want the thing to get funded join the contract.
It works for things where you know the end product, like a kickstarter, or a specific drug. It doesn’t work for movies, because the people who actually do the work of making it have no need to make a great movie. They just need to make something that legally counts as “a movie.” There are those who think you can contractually write-up what makes a great movie, and just smile and nod at them.
That sounds like a weak argument to me. For example, if every college student in the world decided to study math in order to be a mathematician, the result would be catastrophic, as there would be no engineers, doctors, nurses, phycisist, etc.) – just plenty of mathematicians, or people attempting to be mathematicians! (feel free to add more people to “college student”, if necessary), but that’s no good reason to think it’s immoral to study to be a mathematician. The same applies to a lot of other things.
That is not a good reason in the general case (see above). Do you think it’s a good reason in the case of movies? At least, I see no good reason why it would be. There might be other reasons that are good, but this one does not seem to be it.
That’s a much better reason, though I’m not sure it’s related. Incidentally, if Kazakhstan did not have copyright laws, people in Kazakhstan could legally (under Kazakhstan law) and freely copy Black Panther, and that would not destroy the movie industry, just as the fact that there are no copyright relations between the US and Iran and Iranians in Iran copy software, books, and movies openly and legally (well, not always the movies because of Iranian censorship, which is another matter) does not destroy those industries.
It’s one of several forces, and not always the strongest (fear of enforcement plays a stronger role in many cases).
But if that’s the reason, it seems to me it’s very probably not a good one (see above).
Are you assuming that copyright laws protect some intellectual property, rather than being restrictions of freedom (in a way akin to taxes) intended to promote something?
My point is that corporations can’t do it profitably, either, without copyright laws, and the laws in question seem to be a case of government interference on the market, if there is no such thing as intellectual property (and I think there isn’t, by the way; there are patent, copyright and trademark laws, but without the laws, there would be no such rights, at least for the most part and not in a form similar to their present one).
Perhaps, but I think that is not needed, because the argument fails on its own in the general case.
I don’t think illegally copying is stealing (it’s more akin to tax evasion than theft), but the problem I see with that argument is that the “universalizing” sort of argument seems to be, in general, pretty weak.
Suppose a nomad hunter-gatherer sees another one he’s never seen before. In fact, their tribes (or bands, etc.) haven’t had previous contact, and have no relations. The first caveman likes the design of the axe, sees its functionality, so he takes the axe by force from the second one, and runs away. That’s theft, and immoral, even in absence of positive law.
But suppose instead, the first caveman takes as close a look as he can at the axe, realizes how it’s made, and then (with some effort until he gets it right) makes a copy. That’s neither theft nor immoral.
My point here is that there would still be an overarching moral principle against the actions of the anarcho-communists. They of course would fail to realize that there is, but their actions would still be immoral, and others would want to punish them for that. Copying scientific papers does not fall into that category (movies is a more complicated matter, even though there is no intellectual property).
Stealing cars would be (in general) immoral even if it weren’t illegal. Copying things without authorization (in general) wouldn’t be so (though there are cases in which it would be).
A fun thing to consider is to what extent Elsiever holds copyright to the scientific data itself. Is it ok to repost the methods in their entirety? What about supplementary data, can I share it on my website? Is it ok publish replication of the study or that would violate copyright somehow?
“Civil disobedience can be justifiable”
Sure it can. But where you’ve gone wrong is in claiming that “Civil disobedience can be justifiable” == “people should not be punished for engaging in civil disobedience.”
If the law you are violating is really morally wrong, then seeing you punished for violating it will help build the support necessary to change the law.
If changing the law is not worth the punishment for violating it, then you’re a moral poser, not a serious individual.
Martin Luther King violated bad laws, and went to jail for violating them, in order to prick people’s consciences and build support for changing America. His intelligent enemies were the ones who fought hard to keep him out of jail (going so far as to pay the fines themselves).
You want to protest against “X” by blocking the roads? That’s fine, so long as everyone agrees that the proper response is that you get arrested, tried, convicted, and hit with the maximum possible sentence for your crime.
If “X” is really horribly unjust, then people will see that, and demand their elected Representatives change “X”.
And if you’re just a criminal thug trying to bully the rest of us to get your way, after losing the vote? Why, then, we’ll all point and laugh at you. And the world will be a better place, because you’ll be in jail, not out here harassing the rest of us.
If you’re not willing to face that risk, then don’t violate the law.
But the current situation, where politically approved thugs get to violate with impunity the laws the rest of us have to follow? That’s not a sustainable state. That’s an invitation for the rest of us to decide that the only laws is what’s enforced with the policeman’s gun, and that or proper goal is to make sure the police can’t threaten us.
So, you want the destruction of civil society? Keep on allowing one side to violate the law with impunity
Even though this is somewhat orthogonal to the issue, I’ve always had a hard time evaluating Sci-hub neutrally ever since finding out its creator is a big fan of Stalin and totalitarianism in general. Oh yeah, she also thinks that ALL copyright should be abandoned.
For example here‘s a post from official Sci-hub vk group polling people on their opinion of Stalin. The options are 1) Positive 2) Neutral 3) I am an enemy of the state and am leaving the group. The admin would often ban people who tried to argue against her stalinist views.
Another illustration, from wikipedia:
Following this event, and in the context of her long-running tense relations with the liberal, pro-Western wing of the Russian scientific community, she blocked access to Sci-Hub for users from the Russian Federation.[28] Sci-Hub access was later restored to Russia and Elbakyan said in an interview that many fans contacted her and convinced her “that the opinion of the so-called ‘science popularizers’ who attacked me on the Internet cannot be considered the opinion of the scientific community.”[29]
It’s weird that the niche for a service like Sci-hub was occupied by an unknown weirdo with radical views, rather than a reasonable scientist who would justify doing this with an argument alike the one Scott outlines here. But then it’s pretty rare that we see rational consequentialist baeysians break the law to set things right, and I suspect the reason is that being uncertain psychologically makes it really hard to take radical action.
I think you are making a false logical dichotomy here- between the law and the enforcement of the law. I think how a law is intended to be enforced is as critical a moral question as what the law’s purpose is. without law enforcement, there are now laws- the law IS the point of the gun on the south pole. everything else is morality, which differs from person to person.
so the north Pole is a place where the government somehow can dictate morality because it doesn’t have to use guns- eg the North Pole is a very disturbing place. I’d definitely live on the south pole. it doesn’t mean there have to be armed guards everywhere- it just means the risk/reward is enough of a deterrent for most crimes. a 0.1% chance of 20 years in prison is a risk many people are not willing to take, because the stakes are so high. for that sort of thing you don’t need a morally brainwashed north Pole culture- you just need logical people.
also, regarding Kant, there are many issues with this kind of universal approach to ethics. if everyone were a farmer or everyone were a doctor, we would have terrible health care or no food, but this doesn’t mean no one should exclusively farm or practice medicine (and everyone should try to do literally EVERYTHING). you can make more general categories with lots of qualifications to get around this sort of thing, but that IS cheating and allows you to say things like “I will only pirate movies as long as I’m poor and the movie studios are making lots of money- bc if everyone did this wed still get tons of black panther sequels.” this is obviously just rationalization but it WORKS in a kantian sense, which means this logic is much less foolproof than the “we can derive all morality from this thing Kant came up with!!” voices like to claim.
thanks for the interesting post-
Scott, you should do a review of “against intellectual monopoly” by Boldrin and Levine. They make a pretty convincing argument against all kinds of intellectual property.
TL;DR : Developing new technologies is profitable even without patents, because the inventor enjoys a massive advantage from beeing technologically ahead of the copycats and beeing the first to market the technology. Musicians make lots of money through secondary sources of income like live concerts.
http://levine.sscnet.ucla.edu/general/intellectual/against.htm
“If everyone did it, our institutions would collapse. But I hate our institutions. Therefore…”
Does it trouble anybody else that this is a nice summary of why some millions of Americans voted for Donald Trump?
Not all Trump voters saw things that way of course. Far from it, if anything I’ve come around to the conclusion that his true “fuck ’em all/blow it all up” vote has been exaggerated by the MSM and a lot of never-Trumpers like me. But even so, even if only ten percent of Trump voters saw things that way, that would be millions. And they definitely do exist, I know some personally. (Had I taken certain acquaintances’ grumbling two to four years ago more seriously I might not have been so amazed by the election result.)
Not that I’m someone who’s ever argued that American institutions are fine and dandy [both my wife and my ex-wife just laughed out loud without knowing why]. But, damn.
Perhaps Scott’s formulation above could better be phrased in the singular: “If everyone did it, this institution would collapse. But I hate this institution. Therefore…”
I don’t think that’s quite right – for Trump voters, or for Scott. They hate some of our institutions, but clearly not all. Scott hates the institution of academic publishing, but that doesn’t mean he wants to blow up the university system completely.
Conversely, Trump supporters hated a lot of “our institutions.” The media, education, the deep state, etc. But they don’t hate, for example, the police. Or the military. They didn’t want those things blown up, nor did Trump for that matter, he promised to strengthen them!
Trump supporters, generally speaking, want to destroy enough of our institutions that only naive ignorance can explain their belief that the institutions they favor will survive the process. Scott, I think, is on somewhat stronger ground in his belief that scientific discourse would survive the loss of for-profit scientific publishing.
Most European research grants require you to make your research output available freely online – or at least the ones I’m familiar with. ArXiv is one way to do this; quite a few universities over here host their own repositories for the same purpose. Because you make the paper public before submitting to the journal, you avoid the ethical implications of sci-hub, and those of making your research unavailable to anyone unable to pay for an Elsevier subscription. In the long run that (and a few Elsevier boycotts by mathematicians) will hopefully solve the journal problem for us, without breaking any laws.
As to how we got into this mess, this is not particularly deep but the way I see it, journals traditionally served two functions – the first was as distributors and publishers of content, which is why we have the whole title/authors/journal/volume/issue etc. way of indexing things – there was a time when the way you read up on the references in a paper that you had been given to read, if the journals weren’t to hand, was you sent a cheque and an order form to the publisher and got a copy mailed back to you, weeks later. In that sense proto-Elsevier was doing science a valuable service.
The second function of a journal was quality control. This was never that much better than you’d expect a human-run system to run, but it did (and does) have some value: “consistently getting publications in top journals” in an area is pretty good as far as metrics go, if the research area itself meets a certain standard.
The problem we have is that we invented a much better way to fulfil the first function. That doesn’t mean that journals can’t still stick around to fulfil the second one, but this would mean giving up their role as “gatekeepers” (which the EU is pushing against quite heavily anyway). I personally think the whole green/gold/blue/etc. color model of open access is bull****, starting with the fact that “gold” – an applause light if there ever was one – is reserved for the model in which the journal gets money for doing what you could otherwise do for free.
Something else I’m not sure about the ethics of – journals live off academics providing their reviewing services for free to a commercial organisation. If I spent any of my university-paid time on work for any commercial organisation except a journal, I’d probably get in trouble. One of the many ways Elsevier would collapse is if reviewers demanded to be paid at market rates.
I see the hiring-committee problem more of a case that when you have lots of applicants and only weak signals, you pick whatever metric is quickest to compute (at least for the first round), although I know especially in CS that it’s a known problem when you get an applicant who has spent their last decade in industry instead of academia then you can’t evaluate them just by looking at the H-index. I’d say journal publications are definitely not the sole arbiter of scientific merit though, quite apart from the fact that in some areas of CS it’s conferences not journals where the top results are presented. The UK Research Excellence Framework has a separate category for “impact”, which is roughly defined as “everything except conference and journal publications” and you can certainly use that instead of or alongside publication record to justify yourself and your institution.
One approach I’ve read about that some people take is to say that civil disobedience is only acceptable if you are prepared to publicly own what you did, and accept any punishment that society levels against you. While I’m not sure I agree with this (especially in the limit – society can impose arbitrarily harsh punishments), it does provide that line that you were looking for – that you will only disobey laws you feel extremely strongly about.
Under this approach, ability to get away with it is never a component of valid civil disobedience.
This discussion suggests an ethical issue that I don’t think has been discussed, although I may have missed it. Suppose we ignore the issue of whether IP is morally legitimate. Consider instead the question of when preventing a clearly suboptimal outcome justifies doing things we normally consider wrong.
Assume, what is at least roughly true, that Elsevier gets its power because university departments use publication in a “legitimate journal” as the rule of thumb in evaluating the academic output of faculty and would be faculty. No rights are being violated, from a libertarian point of view. Some alternative institution could provide the same functionality without making it much harder for people to get at scientific information, but there are coordination problems that prevent the switch to that institution. Is it then legitimate to treat Elsevier in ways that we would normally consider wrong–pirating articles if we believe in copyright, going to work for them and covertly leaking articles to pirate sites if we don’t believe in copyright but do believe in obligations of employee loyalty, some other actions for other beliefs?
To take a clearer case than Elsevier, consider the US News and World Report evaluation of law schools. It is enormously influential because it provides a single measure used by applicants in choosing schools. Its effect is arguably negative, since it encourages law schools to do expensive things that don’t improve the education they provide but do raise their rating—such as bombarding law faculty at other schools with printed puffery designed to increase the chance that a professor polled by USNWR will say something positive about the school.
Suppose you have hacked their algorithm well enough to find ways of misreporting your school’s data that will raise your rating and are unlikely to be detected. Further suppose that you honestly believe that, because of the low quality of the algorithm, your school is currently underrated. Are you morally entitled to do it?
If you want this to sound shadier, replace “school” with “company” and “USNWR ranking” with “stock price.”
To me, the biggest issue with piracy is that someone involved is implicitly breaking a contract that they voluntarily agreed to.
No transactions are truly “no-strings-attached.” When you buy a DVD of Black Panther, you are agreeing not to copy and distribute it for free. We know this because it is obvious that Disney would not sell a DVD to any person who announced their intention to copy and distribute it without paying them the appropriate licensing fees.
Now, you might say, “But I, the innocent downloader, have made no such agreement with Disney.” Which is true. But the copy you downloaded was uploaded by someone who did. You are, in a certain sense, aiding and abetting something that is unethical – a breach of a promise.
There may be certain situations in which a breach of a promise is ethical, but downloading Black Panther is clearly not one of them. Sharing key scientific knowledge with the world… might be. I’m kinda neutral on that one.
For the typical impoverished student in India, Egypt, Cambodia, etc., using SciHub would be ethical.
For the typical American university student, using SciHub would not be ethical, because there are viable alternatives.
In between those types are the in-between arguments. Copyright isn’t part of a universal moral code. Of course, the applicable law can sometimes be determined, but that’s a different kettle of fish.
The longstanding crisis in scientific journal pricing developed because publishing has been required for faculty advancement. Journals published by scientific societies could not accommodate the ensuing flood of papers. Elsevier, and a few other high-priced publishers, stepped in to meet the demand. Instead of paying for overpriced Elsevier journals, universities should work with scientific societies to expand their journals’ publication volume. Universities could help with staffing, distribution, archiving, and funding. Elsevier, and similar extortionists, would be starved out. Both universities and scientific societies know that this is feasible, but they’ve done nothing about it. Change is hard and involves risk, but universities and professional societies have failed to meet their own ethical standards, so we get SciHub, and loose talk about the ethics of copyright.
This is also the true argument for limited police/surveillance power. If it were possible for governments to enforce drug laws with 100% reliability, marijuana laws would never have liberalized. Same with sodomy, adultery, abortion, etc…All of these things came about, in part, because of civil disobedience.