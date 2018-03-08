SSC Journal Club: Friston On Computational Mood

A few months ago, I wrote Toward A Predictive Theory Of Depression, which used the predictive coding model of brain function to speculate about mood disorders and emotions. Emotions might be a tendency toward unusually high (or low) precision of predictions:
Imagine the world’s most successful entrepreneur. Every company they found becomes a multibillion-dollar success. Every stock they pick shoots up and never stops. Heck, even their personal life is like this. Every vacation they take ends out picture-perfect and creates memories that last a lifetime; every date they go on leads to passionate soul-burning love that never ends badly.
And imagine your job is to advise this entrepreneur. The only advice worth giving would be “do more stuff”. Clearly all the stuff they’re doing works, so aim higher, work harder, run for President. Another way of saying this is “be more self-confident” – if they’re doubting whether or not to start a new project, remind them that 100% of the things they’ve ever done have been successful, odds are pretty good this new one will too, and they should stop wasting their time second-guessing themselves.
Now imagine the world’s least successful entrepreneur. Every company they make flounders and dies. Every stock they pick crashes the next day. Their vacations always get rained-out, their dates always end up with the other person leaving halfway through and sticking them with the bill.
What if your job is advising this guy? If they’re thinking of starting a new company, your advice is “Be really careful – you should know it’ll probably go badly”. If they’re thinking of going on a date, you should warn them against it unless they’re really sure. A good global suggestion might be to aim lower, go for low-risk-low-reward steady payoffs, and wait on anything risky until they’ve figured themselves out a little bit more.
Corlett, Frith and Fletcher linked mania to increased confidence. But mania looks a lot like being happy. And you’re happy when you succeed a lot. And when you succeed a lot, maybe having increased confidence is the way to go. If happiness were a sort of global filter that affected all your thought processes and said “These are good times, you should press really hard to exploit your apparent excellence and not worry too much about risk”, that would be pretty evolutionarily useful. Likewise, if sadness were a way of saying “Things are going pretty badly, maybe be less confident and don’t start any new projects”, that would be useful too.
Depression isn’t normal sadness. But if normal sadness lowers neural confidence a little, maybe depression is the pathological result of biological processes that lower neural confidence a lot. To give a total fake example which I’m not saying is what actually happens, if you run out of whatever neurotransmitter you use to signal high confidence, that would give you permanent pathological low confidence and might look like depression.
This would explain a lot about depression. It would explain why depressed people have such low motivation. It would explain why their movements are less forceful (“psychomotor retardation”). It would even explain why sense data are less distinct (depressed people literally see the world in washed out shades of grey). I thought this was plausible, but said I’d wait for real scientists to say the same thing before believing it too much.
What Is Mood: A Computational Perspective by Clark, Watson, and Friston – is real scientists saying the same thing. Sort of. With a lot more rigor. Let’s look into it and see what they get.
Recent theoretical arguments have converged on the idea that emotional states reflect changes in the uncertainty about the somatic consequences of action (Joffily & Coricelli, 2013; Wager et al. 2015; Seth & Friston, 2016). This uncertainty refers to the precision with which motor and physiological states can be predicted. In this setting, negative emotions contextualise events that induce expectations of unpredictability, while positive emotions refer to events that resolve uncertainty and confer a feeling of control (Barrett & Satpute, 2013; Gu et al. 2013). This ties emotional states to the resolution of uncertainty and, through the biophysical encoding of precision, to neuromodulation and cortical gain control (Brown & Friston, 2012).
In summary, one can associate the valence of emotional stimuli with the precision of prior beliefs about the consequences of action. In this view, positively valenced brain states are necessarily associated with increases in the precision of predictions about the (controllable) future – or, more simply, predictable consequences of motor or autonomic behaviour. Conversely, negative emotions correspond to a loss of prior precision and a sense of helplessness and uncertainty about the consequences of action.
Here they’re saying that emotions – the day-to-day variation in whether we feel happy or sad – is meant to track what kind of environment we’re in. Is it a predictable environment that we should rush out to manipulate so we can harvest a big heap of utility? Or is it an unpredictable environment where we’re probably wrong about everything and should try to limit damage?
It’s not really clear from this quote, but later on they’re going to shift from happiness being “the world is predictable” to “the world is good”, which – sounds a lot more common-sensical. I think this has to do with Friston’s commitment to believing that uncertainty-resolution is the only drive, and every form of goodness is a sort of predictability in a way. See Monday’s post God Help Us, Let’s Try To Understand Friston On Free Energy – or don’t, for all the good it will do you.
Any hierarchical inference relies on hyperpriors. These furnish higher level predictions of the likely value of lower level parameters. From the above, one can see that important parameters are the precisions of prediction errors at high and low levels of the hierarchy (i.e. prior and sensory precision). These precisions reflect the confidence we place in our prior beliefs relative to sensory evidence. If emotional states in the brain reflect the precision of prior beliefs about the consequences of action, then distinct neuronal populations must also encode hyperpriors. In other words, short-term fluctuations in precision (i.e. emotional fluctuations) will themselves be constrained by hyperpriors encoding their long-term average (i.e. mood).
Here, we propose that mood corresponds to hyperpriors about emotional states, or confidence about the consequences of action. In other words, mood states reflect the prior expectation about precision that nuances (emotional) fluctuations in confidence or uncertainty. If emotion reflects interoceptive precision, and is biophysically encoded by neuromodulatory gain control, then this suggests that mood is neurobiologically encoded as the set-point of neuromodulator systems that determine synaptic gain control over principal cells reporting prediction errors at different levels of the interoceptive hierarchy. This set-point is the sensitivity of responses to prediction errors and has a profound and enduring effect on subsequent inference.
The traditional definition says that “mood is like climate, emotions are like weather”. I think they’re saying that mood – long-lasting states like being depressed or being a generally carefree person – are second-level priors about emotions, which themselves are first-level priors about actions.
So suppose you see a vaguely greenish piece of paper on the ground. If you’re happy, you have a prior for the world being good, and so you might be more likely to interpret it as possibly a dollar bill. And you have a prior for the world being exploitable, so you might be more likely to think you can reach down and take it and have an extra dollar. And if you do, and it really is a dollar bill, you might become happier, since you’ve gained a little evidence that your senses are trustworthy (you were right to perceive it as a dollar), the world is exploitable (your cunning plan to pick up the paper and gain $1 worked!), and you’re in the sort of high-reward environment where you should go off and do other exciting things.
On the other hand, if you’re sad, you have a prior for the world being bad, so you might expect it to be litter. You have a prior that you can’t really predict or affect the world, so it might not be worth bending down to pick it up – you might just end up disappointed. But if you did bend down to pick it up, and it did turn out to be a dollar bill, you might brighten up a little, just as the happy person would. You’ve gained a little bit of evidence that you’re in a nice part of the world where good things happen to you, and that you can execute a simple plan like picking up a dollar bill to gain money.
A depressed person would have the same prior that the world is bad and the paper is probably just litter. But if perhaps she did pick up the dollar, and feel tempted to conclude that the world was good and she should feel happy, a higher-level prior would kick in: even when it seems like the world is good, that’s wrong and you should ignore it. The world is never actually good. When good things happen that look like they should convince you that the world is good, those are just lies.
Friston et al bring up learned helplessness. Let’s say you shock a rat a lot. In fact, let’s say you’re even more cruel, and you constantly give the rat apparent escapes, only to close them off at the last second and keep shocking it. You give the rat what look like food pellets, but they turn out to just be rocks painted to look like food. You eventually gaslight the hell out of the rat. Finally, you stop doing this, and you give the rat some actual food and a way out, and the rat just doesn’t care. Yes, food and escape should be good things that make it feel lik the world is reward-filled and exploitable, but it’s been let down so many times before that it assumes anything seemingly-good is a mirage.
Here’s the picture they eventually draw:
Depression is a prediction of bad outcomes with high confidence. Mania is a prediction of good outcomes with high confidence. Anxiety (or “agitated depression”) is a prediction of bad outcomes with low confidence. There’s a blank space where it looks like there ought to be an extra emotion; maybe God will release it later as DLC.
Friston et al speculate that these hyperpriors over emotions can either be genetically encoded, or “learned” over very long periods of consistent stimuli. For example, if your childhood is unbearably terrible, that might be long enough to “burn in” a high-confidence hyperprior that the world is always bad.
(they don’t mention this, but if prediction and action are as linked as everyone always says, I wonder if this would explain why people with terrible childhoods are always mysteriously sabotaging themselves into have adulthoods that are terrible in the exact same way – eg someone with an abusive alcoholic father marrying an abusive alcoholic).
These hyperpriors can reach the level of a mood disorder when they become resistant to feedback. They present a couple of different arguments for how this might happen. In one, a depressed person doesn’t feel any positive emotions, since there’s such a strong prior on everything being terrible that these never reach the level of plausibility. Since positive emotions are a useful tool for figuring out what makes you happy and urging you to do it, depressed people aren’t motivated to make themselves happy, and so never end up contradicting their bias towards believing they’re sad all the time. This fits really well with “behavioral activation”, a common psychotherapy where therapists tell depressed people to just go out and do happy things whether they want to or not, and which often helps the depression resolve.
In another, all the brain’s predictions are so low-precision that it can’t even properly predict interoceptive sensations (the sensations received from organs, eg the heartbeat). Maybe it will think “I guess maybe my heart will beat right now”, but it’s not the sort of clear confident precision that really enters into its mental model. That means these interoceptive sensations are always predicted slightly incorrectly, and this keeps the brain feeling like it’s sick and confused and the world is unpredictable.
They don’t seem to mention this, but it also seems intuitively plausible that the strong prior on negativity could prevent the perception of positive factors directly. You see the piece of paper on the street, you think “the world is always terrible, so no way that’s a dollar bill”, you pass it by, and you miss an opportunity to feel lucky and give yourself a tiny bit of pleasure.
The rest of the paper is just a survey of some findings from biology and neuroscience that seem to support this, though they’re not all very specific. For example, the HPA axis is dysregulated, which fits with predictive processing, but it also fits with everything else. The main part I found interesting was this:
In healthy systems, mood should be affected by the valence of tightly controlled prediction errors. Recent animal work has shown that positive prediction errors (receiving more food than expected), show a strong positive correlation with dopaminergic change in the nucleus accumbens (Hart et al. 2014) with corresponding changes in functional brain activity in humans during a financial reward task (Rutledge et al. 2010). Similarly, it has been shown that signal change in the anterior insula is significantly related to the magnitude of prediction error (Bossaerts, 2010). The pharmacological manipulation of these networks was recently demonstrated where participants were given electric shocks (harms) in exchange for financial reward (gains), and offered the option of increasing the number of shocks in exchange for greater reward. It was shown that citalopram increased harm-aversion, while levodopa made individuals more likely to harm themselves than others (Crockett et al. 2015). This fits nicely with our notion that serotonin levels (and other neuromodulators) encode expectations about likely negative outcomes and encourage the fulfilment of these predictions through action (i.e. low levels promote behaviour with negative outcomes).
Focus on this sentence: “serotonin encodes expectations about likely negative outcomes and encourages the fulfilment of these predictions through action”. Also this one: “Low levels [of serotonin] promote behavior with negative outcomes”.
I don’t think I’m misunderstanding this – the authors cite some evidence that low serotonin causes self-harm, and yes, it certainly does. But what does it mean to have a system for promoting behavior with negative outcomes? Why have a neurotransmitter whose level corresponds to how much you should be trying to do negative-outcome behavior? Surely the answer is just “never do this”.
The only way I can make sense of this is through the paragraph above talking about the shocks-for-money game, where SSRIs decrease people’s willingness to get shocks. It sounds like maybe Friston et al are claiming that we have a “willingness to be harmed” lever so that we can calculate how willing we are to accept some levels of harm in exchange for a greater good. In that case, maybe self-harm is what happens when the “willingness to be harmed” lever is set so high that random noise, the chance of getting other people’s attention, or just passing the time presents some tiny reward, and your harm-for-reward tradeoff rate is so high that even that tiny reward is worth the harm.
More broadly, what should we think of this theory?
In retrospect, if you know Bayesian math, the idea of depression as a prior on bad outcomes seems pretty fricking obvious. I’m not even sure if it’s any different from the sort of stuff Aaron Beck was saying in the seventies. The big advance in this model is uniting “prior on bad outcomes” with “low precision of predictions / low neural confidence”. The low-precision part helps explain anergia, anhedonia, low motivation, psychomotor retardation, sensory washout, and probably (with a little more work) depression with psychotic features. Flipped around, it offers an explanation of psychomotor agitation, grandiosity, psychosis, and pareidolia in mania.
The only problem is that I still haven’t seen “prior on bad outcomes” and “low precision” really get unified. The authors seems to equivocate between “sadness means you’re in an unpredictable environment” and “sadness means you’re in a bad environment where everything sucks”. There is at least a little bit of work to add the hyperprior on top of the prior, so that at least we don’t get suspicious when we remember that depressed people are very confident in their depression. But it still seems like a world of low-precision predictions should be one where people just have no idea whether the paper in front of them is a dollar, not one where they’re really sure it isn’t. A world of high-precision predictions should look more like sitting in a bright room with a metronome, predicting each subsequent beat, rather than a world where everything is great and your life goes well. I’m not even sure this theory can explain why winning the lottery makes you happy rather than sad. It ought to make you think the world is really confusing and unpredictable (really? the thing you thought had a one in ten million chance happened?) – but in fact most lottery winners look pretty happy to me.
If this is confusing, at least it isn’t a new confusion. We know that a big part of the free energy research agenda is to try to unify desire-satisfaction with uncertainty-resolution, and claim that expectation and desire are (somehow, despite how it looks) the same thing. If we just assume that works, for the sake of argument, it allows this paper to be an impressive unification of several lines of research on mood disorder into a coherent and actionable whole.
Quick question: is there any evidence that this is an actual thing that happens, and isn’t confounded by any of the correlation-vs-causation possibilities?
Like, maybe some girls just emit a smell that’s really attractive to alcoholics, and girls with alcoholic fathers are more likely to have alcoholic husbands simply because they have the same alcoholic-attracting smell their mothers have? If that’s the case, then there doesn’t need to be a “people are mysteriously sabotaging themselves” syndrome at all.
More mundanely, maybe some people have an hereditary tendency to e.g. be really attracted to impulsive people, in which case they would be sabotaging themselves, with no predictive processing magic needed.
(same line of questions for the rest of the article; some of this seems really dubious to me)
Maybe they don't mention it because it doesn't seem that pathological: hope.
That sounds like a writing prompt for Scott to write a predictive-processing-themed reimagining of Pandora’s Box.
I was thinking that quadrant is “contentment”. Things are probably going to be mostly okay.
Contentment doesn’t really seem to get at this. In contentment there’s a lack of expectation of positive outcomes, even if contentment is often experienced as positive valence, although it is characterized by a sense of object-level surprise even as it lacks a sense of meta-level surprise.
Hope makes sense though: it’s a kind of expecting things to happen that you don’t necessarily much think will happen. For this reason, though, I do think it’s pathological even if it’s not typically thought of this way because it encourages putting effort into things that are unlikely to succeed beyond what would be warranted. Yes, hope will not often lead to bad outcomes, but it may leave you perpetually disappointed that things didn’t go your way.
“Hope” may not be quite the best word to describe this, though, but it is a kind of miscalibration, just not one that most people realize can wreck their life by leading them to spend their time hoping rather than doing.
Coming at this from only a passing familiarity with the body of work you’re working in:
Aren’t the dollar bill and lottery examples confounding neurological prediction with cognitive prediction?
I don’t think the two reduce to the same thing. Cognitive prediction, motor prediction, sensory prediction could all have a different architectural resilience against this type of global failure in the lower-level prediction mechanics.
Be careful of waiting for “real scientists” to do something. This is just another form of credentialism — I’m on the inside and I can tell you for sure that there’s nothing special they teach us as part of our training. You’re much more qualified to evaluate research than most “real scientists”.
I’m reading it less as credentialing (i.e. having “a scientist” tell the same thing) but rather about as following the scientific process – instead of Scott or someone else simply speculating about what seems to be true, he’s suggesting waiting until someone actually does the work required to make a proper data-based argument, which requires to actually get proper data – and that’s likely to be a “real scientist” making a publication; one rarely gets to spend the required resources and time otherwise.
I’m sympathetic to this point in general, but I brought up my original concern because “What Is Mood: A Computational Perspective” isn’t an empirical paper; it reviews the empirical work of others. They’re not doing anything someone who is less credentialed but equally qualified couldn’t do.
Not strictly related, but many commenters have pointed out that the Wikipedia article on the Free Energy Principle isn’t written for a lay audience. For those of you who think you understand the concept well enough, please take a shot at rewriting parts of the article to make it meet the WP:TECHNICAL standards. There’s a lot of institutional knowledge in here that could be used for the benefit of the public.
This gets at why the ‘prediction’ model doesn’t seem intuitive:
Shouldn’t this guy be very happy and content, because his predictions are always right?
If he hired someone to manage the bulk of his money by doing the opposite of whatever he does with the money that he retains in his own control, then maybe he would be happy and content. Of course, that's not the same thing as what you're objecting to at all, but this whole concept seems so vague that it feels as if there ought to be a connection anyway.
It’s probably fair to assume that if he tried to hire someone to do that, they would just steal all his money and leave him worse off. Or he’d suddenly start making good predictions that caused him+antihim to net negative. Somehow it’d still go wrong.
Only if he in fact predicted those things. On the face of it, he appears to have predicted the opposite – I would assume he didn’t buy a stock hoping to lose money, for instance.
If he starts to predict his failures and avoid them then he would be content in some way. For example, say he wants to buy a stock, and then thinks “This will certainly tank”, and doesn’t. If it tanks he will feel good, his prediction was right. I personally know a few satisfied pessimists.
You can’t assign 50% probability to everything, since there are lots of possible outcomes in the world. So maybe the thinking is something like, “I have no idea what that is on the ground, but it would be hopelessly optimistic to assume it’s a dollar.”
Isn’t it supposed to be about future predictions? Like sure, that lottery prediction in the past was wrong, but now that you’re rich, you can predictably and successfully do lots of good things!
It seems like there’s a decently plausible hack to align prediction-precision with happiness/goodness/etc: just set priors on baseline human needs to 1. If you have a prior of 1, then no matter how much evidence you observe otherwise, Bayes’ theorem still gives you a posterior of exactly 1. So say you have prior of 100% for things like “I am not hungry”/”I am not in pain”/etc. Then whenever those are not true, you get prediction error, but you can’t fix it by updating your prediction; you have to try to change the situation instead.
This would explain why the metronome room doesn’t work: if it doesn’t satisfy all your base needs, you aren’t predicting it. There would also probably be a base prediction like “the world is not always the same” or something similar that sets up curiosity/boredom. Then you get a happy state of flow when you have just enough novelty, but can still predict your success with good confidence.
Seems like the problem is that Scott is trying to make predictions about the present (so if you predict something good when something bad is there, you will have prediction error, and if you predict something bad when something good is there, you will have prediction error.)
But we should look at prediction in a more normal way, as about the future. And in that way it makes sense that the more predictable the future, the better it will be, because you expect to make it be that way.
(longer answer here: https://entirelyuseless.wordpress.com/2018/03/06/how-sex-minimizes-uncertainty/ )
It strikes me that a better way to conceptualize Fig. 1 that Scott copied here would be by showing three bell curves on a single axes, with the left side being “Difficult to Predict World” and the right side being “Easy to Predict World”. The Red bell curve would be narrow and sit towards the left side of the axis. The Green bell curve would be centered at the same place but have a much larger dispersion. The Blue curve would be on the right side and have a narrow variance similar to the Red one.
Since they’re talking hyperparameters and dispersion, this seems much clearer to me than the display chosen, but maybe I’ve misunderstood the picture.
This discussion of prediction failure as being the supremely negative stimulus makes me think of an idea a friend of mine had back in college on the nature of Hell. The idea was that Hell was a place where no matter what you did, the outcome was terrible. If you drink from a stream, it turns to bees in your mouth. If you hide in a hole, worms burrow into your flesh. Every choice (even inaction) directly precipitated pain and suffering. As a part of this concept, somewhere in Hell there is a door that leads out. It’s not locked, or guarded, but no one ever escapes – because no one, absolutely no one, ever opens doors in Hell.
The “extra emotion” – a prediction of good outcomes with low confidence – sounds a lot like the emotional state of Faith to me.
“Depression is a prediction of bad outcomes with high confidence. Mania is a prediction of good outcomes with high confidence.” seems like a plausible story for bipolar behavior – i.e. if for whatever reason your confidence is “stuck on high”, being excessively certain about whatever the current direction of mood happens to be, then it would look like a shift between depressive and manic behavior.
If my interpretation of Friston is correct (see my comments on the previous post for details), then Friston’s “big idea” is that peoples’ brains encode their preferences as a probability distribution (P) which is *also* their prior about how the world will generally be. But crucially this isn’t the same as their beliefs about the way the world is at this very moment, which is encoded by another probability distribution (Q).
Thus what people seek to minimize isn’t surprise relative to their current beliefs Q, but surprise relative to their prior/preference probability distribution P (plus a term that captures the inaccuracy of their current beliefs Q).
I think this interpretation fits well with the argument in this paper, since what I call P seems to correspond with their hyper-prior capturing overall mood / theory of the world. Then loosely speaking, a major mood disorder corresponds to getting your P out of whack.
In other words, normally we don’t fall prey to the dark room problem because our P beliefs about what (life should generally be like / a good life is like) don’t assign a high number to spending all day in a dark room. But depression occurs when P is altered such that we come to see spending all day in a dark room as a fine/likely thing to do.
I think P has to be a hyperhyperprior or something and it’s Q that gets out of whack, since depressed people do tend to retain some desire to stop being depressed. That is, P still says that sitting in a dark room is bad, but Q says that doing anything else is even worse.
I think this is solved by the idea that the brain hacks motivations by putting high priors on good outcomes?
With the above in mind, winning the lottery is a low-level surprise and a high-level antisurprise. Imagine if mid-HMPOR, Harry woke up and learned the Wizarding World was a big virtual reality game after all. He’d be surprised, in that his day-to-day assumptions were all just invalidated, but on a larger scale the world would suddenly have started making a lot more sense.
So our lottery player is born expecting to have lots of food, safety, love, and other good things. He learns that he doesn’t always have them, but he never forgets the original prior that says he should expect these things*. He’s presumably learned that money leads to those good outcomes, so he believes the lottery win will result in the fulfillment of his prior expectations, even if the event itself is unexpected.
*The term labelled ‘energy’ here says this directly. It’s the agent’s expectation, under current beliefs, of how unlikely the current world is according to prior beliefs.
The fourth quadrant of forbidden emotion is called hope. While still officially unauthorized, Pandora tried to issue a pirated release not long ago. The gods are currently trying to stamp out these bootlegged versions.
I wonder if the “willingness to be harmed” lever also applies to backtracking in a search process. I’d be interested in the outcome of an experiment which compares manic people, depressed people, people taking stimulants, people taking depressants, and “normal” people in their approach to puzzles or other tasks which require backtracking to solve successfully.
This.
I know there are also studies which claim that if you want to incentivize a behavior (in a Pavlovian way) , you make the rewards frequent enough but random, and its more motivating than getting a consistent reward. This seems to contradict the ‘prediction’ model .. (granted the subjects in the studies probably aren’t depressed, but the theory above seems to imply that depression gets created by inability to predict.)
This fits really well with “behavioral activation”, a common psychotherapy where therapists tell depressed people to just go out and do happy things whether they want to or not, and which often helps the depression resolve.
The trouble starts when it’s “Doing this used to make me happy but not any more and I don’t know why”, so recommending “just go out and do more of it!” is not really going to work.
That being said, the rat example sounded uncomfortably familiar, so this post is getting something right about the theories 🙂
The reason that intermittent reinforcement would work under the prediction model is that the reinforcement implies that there is a predictable, but obscure, pattern. Since the brain is compelled to tease out this pattern, it is more interesting than a “solved” pattern. From the view of the brain, the solution is the true reward, not getting the treat.
Gambler’s beliefs could be seen as a compelling evidence for this line of thought, as a common theme is that they are close to, or have found, an underlying pattern in events that are designed to be statistically random.
As I commented on the other post, I think that this “free energy” theory of behavior is unnecessarily convoluted and not particularly informative.
It’s more promising to unify desire-satisfaction behaviors with uncertainty-reduction behaviors in the standard framework of economic theory as risk aversion: generally speaking, for any good thing you may desire (money, status, sex, affection, entertainment, etc.) you will be willing to trade off some of the expected value for a lower variance of the outcome. In the language of expected utility maximization, this means that your utility function is concave w.r.t. money, sex, etc.
The interesting thing about risk aversion is that for realistic utility functions (e.g. logarithmic) it creates a baseline effect: if you are offered an investment opportunity that, for $50,000 will make you $1M with probability 10% and $0 otherwise, you will be less willing to take it if your net worth is $50,000 rather than if it is $5M.
Let’s assume that depression is a pathological underestimation of the expectation of the amount desirable things that you will obtain: since you are risk averse w.r.t. this amount, you will strongly try to reduce the outcome variance: if any option is bad, then you’ll prefer the reliable option that is moderately bad to uncertain option that is potentially catastrophic. If anxiety is a pathological overestimation of the variance of outcomes, then it would cause behavior effects similar to depression (although arguably it would feel subjectively different as your mind is overwhelmed by constantly pondering countless unlikely scenarios, while in depression your mind locks in on the worst-case scenario). Overestimation of the expected amount of desirable things, or underestimation of its variance, would create an apparent risk-seeking behavior: e.g. mania or narcissistic personality disorder.
To add another wrinkle to this, didn’t the one of the main “depressive realism” studies ask depressed patients to asses their ability to predict some outcome, and their (low) assesment was more accurate than the non-depressed people??
So on one hand they are better predictors than the non-depressed, but maybe only about their non-ability to predict !
But the dollar bill thing doesn’t work that way.
1. I see a flash of green on the ground.
2. My mind perceives this is unusual for the environment.
3. I need to make a decision to ignore or investigate.
But depression or happiness really doesn’t factor into this even as meta-states. Things like “Is it safe to pick it up?” or “Do I have time to?” matter much more than mental state, and those really don’t map to depression or mania unless those conditions are so potent that they would destroy your thesis; that they exist as reactions to your environment.
Replace the dollar bill with a snake.
1. I see a thing on the ground hissing at me.
2. My mind perceives this is unusual for the environment.
3. I need to decide whether to examine it or leave it alone.
Would the hyperpriors of depression or mania matter at all in this case? Would manic people be “oh, it’s really a garden hose” and depressed people see every hose as a snake?
I think you are right about the dollar bill example, simply because the action to resolve the situation is too quick and too simple. A better scenario might be something a lottery ticket- it could be worth nothing, or it could be worth a lot, but you would need to take steps to determine which it was. Or in a case from my own experience, you find some old stock certificates. How much effort do you put into determining if they are valuable? A depressed person is willing to invest less effort for the same payoff, as they are using worse odds in their calculations.
(For the record, they weren’t. The company had gone bankrupt 40 years prior. At least the certificates themselves were attractive.)
Potential ‘aha!’ moment for me.
I spent three years playing poker for a living, and one of my main strengths was avoiding tilt in heads-up games. Every player knows that tilting reduces the quality of their decisions, so tilt control is paramount.
Tilt is mostly about anger, but I also avoided playing while hungry, tired, sad, happy, etc. My theory was that for most of my learning-time, I wasn’t happy/sad/hungry, so to make my best decisions, I needed to keep my brain-state close to the one I had while learning.
High level poker is heavily reliant on precalculated solutions, and being familiar with lots of different scenarios. So perhaps a better (or complementary?) theory would be that by avoiding playing in those states, my subconscious predictions of which scenario I was in were better?
“(they don’t mention this, but if prediction and action are as linked as everyone always says, I wonder if this would explain why people with terrible childhoods are always mysteriously sabotaging themselves into have adulthoods that are terrible in the exact same way”
guilty
So many variables. I can’t quite keep them in my head.
Prior to some event for a low serotonin individual that is depressed (i.e. makes negative predictions):
– I don’t even know if I want to make a prediction. Being wrong is painful. Being right is painful. It’s better to be apathetic. I don’t want to take risks.
After making a prediction:
– High confidence: Avoid. Avoid. Avoid. Don’t go outside.
– Low confidence: If I do something, I may be able to prevent this. I must do something. I can’t just sit here.
After event, negative outcome:
– High confidence: See, I knew it. Everything is terrible.
– Low confidence: I didn’t do enough. I should have done more.
After event, positive outcome:
– High confidence: Why am I like this? Why am I so terrible? Why can’t I just be happy?
– Low confidence: Was that actually me? Was that just chance? I cant tell. Keep doing stuff. Never sit still.
After event, ambiguous outcome:
– High confidence: My priors say this was going to be bad, and I can justify that. Why are they telling me I should look at the world through rose colored glasses? Don’t they know it hurts worse to be wrong about a happy event than to be right about a sad event?
– Low confidence: ?
—
Prior to some event for a high serotonin individual:
– It doesn’t matter if I’m right or wrong. What need do I have for low confidence? I should just be as confident as possible and try for the best things! It never hurts to be wrong!
Makes sense to me.
Don’t they know it hurts worse to be wrong about a happy event than to be right about a sad event?
Yeah. I think this is something that’s not really explored enough. If you’re encouraged to go out and do X because X is fun! X will go well! Negative thoughts lead to negative consequences so think positive thoughts instead! (CBT is really big on this) and you get yourself into a state of “okay, I’m going to do this and I’m going to succeed” and then it goes badly (just like the old negative thoughts that you ignored would have said) – that is a lot more painful and discouraging than “I’m not expecting much out of this; oh look, it’s as miserable as I thought it would be” ever is.
Morrissey expressed it:
Has anyone else noticed how closely this parallels Jordan Peterson’s ideas about learning and motivation in his book Maps Of Meaning?
> A world of high-precision predictions should look more like sitting in a bright room with a metronome, predicting each subsequent beat, rather than a world where everything is great and your life goes well.
No, if you’re able to make high-precision predictions, and you’re able to choose among different actions, you can predict which action has the best outcome, choose that action. Doing that repeatably will cause you to be in a world where everything is great and your life goes well.