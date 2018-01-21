Links 1/18: Helink Of Troy

Did you know: the world’s largest Hindu temple is in the city of Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Among Antarctica’s few rivers is the Alph, so named because it runs through caverns down to a sunless sea.
Norway joins Portugal in decriminalizing all recreational drugs. I look forward to years of biased studies exaggerating the effects of this on both sides .
More on monopolies of older orphan medications: the cost of periodic paralysis cure Daranide went from pocket change to $109,500/year.
A really detailed article on how Google is using computer vision technology to provide unprecedented level of detail in Google Maps. Also: automatic identification of urban interestingness, principles of effective cartography, and the nth-level foundational work for self-driving cars.
How would you like to have your legal case judged by a guy called Justice Force Crater? Bonus: he disappeared mysteriously and was never found.
The latest celebrity to be driven off Twitter by accusations of being a white supremacist sympathizer is…Ta-Nehisi Coates?
Guillermo del Toro says he saw a real UFO and it was “horribly designed”.
Jacobite: AI Bias Doesn’t Mean What Journalists Say It Means. Lots of people I know have been playing a giant game of chicken hoping someone else would write this article first so they didn’t have to – and it looks like Chris Stucchio and Lisa Mahapatra lost.
To Unlock The Brain’s Mysteries, Puree It. By blending a brain in a way that preserves cell nuclei, you can see how many nuclei there are per cc of brain soup and so get a more accurate count of number of brain cells.
The forgotten history of the African-American community’s pro-eugenics movement.
Alice Maz recounts her days as a Minecraft simulated tycoon. Highly recommended.
Related: Eighty common scams in the Runescape MMORPG economy. Although apparently a lot of Runecraft players are clueless twelve-year-olds, and saying “Give me 1000 coins and I’ll give you a cool item” and then not giving them the item makes you some kind of wildly successful criminal mastermind.
AI researcher Rodney Brooks makes specific dated predictions on the future of AI. Too bad he doesn’t give confidence levels and so there won’t be a fair way to judge him.
The brief postal correspondence between Charles Darwin and Karl Marx. Spoiler: Marx was an embarassing-level Darwin fanboy and sent him a copy of Das Kapital along with glowing praise. Darwin politely answered that Marx’s work was “in the long run sure to add to the happiness of Mankind” but never actually read it.
Highlights of Wikipedia’s List Of US Medical Associations include the American Radium Society, Flying Doctors of America, and World Doctors Orchestra. Also, which of these would it make you most nervous to learn your doctor wasn’t in – American Board Of Legal Medicine, Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine, or Physicians For Life?
Sean Carroll on Twitter: “Does one eventually reach an age where one stops having the anxiety dream about not being allowed to graduate from high school because one signed up for a math class then never attended it?” Reposting here because I’d never heard anyone mention this as a common dream before, but I absolutely have it (though not necessarily math class). Any theories why this happens?
Does a higher minimum wage decrease criminal recidivism? (h/t Marginal Revolution)
The US flag is probably partly based on the flag of the British East India Company, which appealed to the colonists as an model of British colonies enjoying partial independence.
You’ve probably heard that memo writer James Damore has sued Google for discrimination against conservative white men. It seems like a complicated case: political discrimination is generally legal but might not be in California (see here), and discriminating against white men seems hard to distinguish from affirmative action and various societywide diversity campaigns universal enough that I assume someone would have noticed before now if they were illegal. Some people are suggesting it’s more of a publicity stunt (possibly externally funded like Peter Thiel’s support of Hulk Hogan?) to embarrass Google and raise awareness. Which it’s doing – read the the whole 161 page lawsuit here if you want a look at the salacious accusations, which one commenter summarized as “industry-wide blacklists, cash bonuses for condemning wrongthink, calls to summarily fire white men accused of bad behavior, calls for ‘unfair’ (the exact word used) treatment of white men, openly booing the presence of white men, employees using company mailing lists to plot violent antifa actions” etc. Related: this profile of Damore’s (female, Indian-American) attorney. Also: apparently Mencius Moldbug having lunch with a Google employee “triggered a silent alarm, alerting security personnel to escort him off the premises”. Also: a commenter suggests an inside story in which the Damore memo was allowed to blow up because of office politics among top Google leadership.
Bloomberg: The Most Awful Transit Center In America Could Get Unimaginably Worse. They’re talking about Penn Station, a “debacle” which “embodies a particular kind of American failure”. And the unimaginable worseness is that the tunnels under the Hudson are decaying and might need to be closed, which would throw New York’s transportation grid into chaos.
Also Bloomberg: Study: Lobbying Doesn’t Help Companies Or Their Shareholders. This is well within a large body of work finding that money doesn’t really matter in politics, but if true it means both that popular wisdom is so wrong we should be thrown into near-Cartesian doubt about everything, and that corporations are idiots and throw away money for no reason. I put this alongside the “medical care doesn’t improve health outcomes” papers in “well, either this is false or everything else is”. Still give it a 50-50 chance of being true, though.
For the past forty years, every time new works were about to come into the public domain, Congress altered extended copyright law to keep them private. Now with the growing power of open access movements, there doesn’t seem to be any political will for this and works from 1923 will finally enter the public domain next year, followed by one year’s worth of works every year thereafter. Biggest potential loser is Disney, since Mickey Mouse would become public domain in 2024. H/T MR.
Van Bavel, Feldman-Hall & Mende-Siedlecki’s paper on ethics includes (first paragraph) a description of how a real-life trolley problem happened in Los Angeles in 2003 – transportation officials chose to switch tracks, saving dozens of lives. H/T Siberian Fox.
A Medium article by some Google AI scientists and a professor, in my opinion, definitively explains away that “AI can analyze your face to tell if you’re gay or not” paper from a few months ago. They hypothesize that the AI was just looking at a couple of non-physiological features – glasses, makeup, facial hair style, tanning. Then they put their money where their mouth is and prove that an algorithm based on these features can mostly match the original AI’s performance. I continue to find it disappointing that flawed papers make it into big-name journals while correct rebuttals of them languish on Medium.com.
Cambridge University’s Center for the Study of Existential Risk has created a Civilization 5 mod that adds superintelligent AI dynamics to the endgame.
The newest addition to GiveWell’s top charities is No Lean Season, which gives poor rural Bangladeshis enough money to pay for a bus ticket to work in the city during the season without as much farm work.
Primatologists: Bonobos prefer jerks.
NYT: As Labor Pool Shrinks, Prison Time Is Less Of A Hiring Hurdle. Included as a sort of nod to market optimism, where if there’s enough demand all of these problems like discrimination against former convicts will solve themselves. Of course, it would be nice if we didn’t have to wait for economic booms.
In the early 1900s, Sears sold over 70,000 build your own house kits, including some for really impressive mansions.
New research suggests the Sicilian Mafia originated from a sudden increase in the demand for lemons after they were found to cure scurvy; the resulting need to control lemon theft created an entire new dimension of underworld economics. Insert your own “market for lemons” or “lemon-stealing whore” joke here.
Chris Dillow of Stumbling And Mumbling joins the Hereditarian Left.
New entry to the linking perception and cognition research program: acuity of color vision correlates highly with IQ. And of course Michael Woodley is using this to try to demonstrate dysgenic effects.
New study finds more evidence that small class size improves test scores. Especially interesting: in addition to improving them the normal way by students doing better, it improves them because when public school class sizes are smaller, high-SES parents are more likely to send their kids to public schools. But there’s an effect even beyond this.
Larry Sharpe is the new (black, raised in poverty) face of the Libertarian Party. Key insane quote: “In the short run, Republicans will break, we’ll get a bunch. In the long run, we’ll absorb the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party will go away in 30 years. It won’t exist. It’ll be the Libertarian Party.”
Yes – the High School can’t graduate Dream is very common, though I too didn’t know it was common (I thought it was just me!) until XKCD did a comic about it (which should have been enough of a tip off), I shared it, and most everyone I knew said they have it too. https://xkcd.com/557/
the key is Anxiety right? I haven’t had it in a while, haven’t been anxious about anything in a while. I’m settled. Has anyone tracked basic ‘mood’ states that trigger it?
Oddly enough I’m 27 and started having a very similar dream in the past few months, after as far as I’m aware never having had it before. It often comes with a theme of me not being able to find the right classroom or not having the schedule for the classes. And/or me being my current age but having to be back in school for a technicality.
Even more oddly, in my school system there was no requirement to pass all your classes to graduate.
I have a similar dream, and it’s always going back to high school to retake a class. Or not making it to class,or realizing that I have totally forgotten to attend a class for a semester. I graduated almost 14 years ago.
Yes this. The dream is always like – You should up to a class on the last day of class, and You had no idea you were even supposed to be attending, and now you have to pass the final – or you’ll not graduate, or something else terrible will happen.
I never had this dream till I graduated college, but since then I’ve had it several times.
I never actually had a dream about not attending class, but about once per year, near the middle of a semester, I’d be sitting in my dorm room watching TV or surfing the internet and suddenly have a feeling that there was a class that I forgot I was enrolled in and hadn’t been attending. I’d log in to the scheduling website for my college and confirm that no, I’ve not forgotten about any of my classes.
For me it’s definitely anxiety provoked. I tend to get them when for some reason i am having more physiological anxiety than normal, but not any particular real world thing I’m anxious about (e.g. if i haven’t exercised for a while, issues with medication). So possibly what’s happening is that the brain is generating scenarios to ‘explain’ the anxiety the body is feeling.
I buy that. Clever.
I have the dream often, but in my case the fact that I left high school a credit short of graduating (to attend college, which I graduated from in the normal length of time) is a complicating factor. Sometimes it’s a different stage in my long, convoluted education. Oddly it’s almost never the “final exam, didn’t study” variant that people bring up the most, it’s usually that I’m signed up for a class I’ve never attended and I can’t find the classroom.
Can we think of this in terms of the kind of “control theory” stuff Scott was posting about a little while ago?
In order to successfully make it to class all the time in real life, there had to be a “check for class attendance obligations” routine that ran constantly in the background for years and years. It is counterbalanced by an “actually attended class” feeling that usually keeps it in check.
But “check for class attendance obligations” gets so embedded that even years later it pops up from time to time, and causes panic because there have been no recent “attended class” signals at all!
I have this dream too.
A theory: maybe we have a lot of anxiety-droven dreams but these are the ones that are specific enough and with enough real world details that we remember them upon waking.
At the risk of sounding like a psychopath: Does anyone have dreams where they start killing people and other people who could be witnesses a la one of the new Black Mirror Episodes?
Yes. I do not have a violent or aggressive temperament but roughly 50% of my dreams are violent, and a lot of those are as you describe.
And holy moly, Crocodile was a bad episode. Wonderfully shot, but plot-wise he completely phoned it in.
You mean Justice Joseph Force Crater. He was known as Joseph, not as Force.
His title was Justice, but in pop culture he became “Judge Crater”.
When I was younger, this case (though dating from 1930) was so still so well-known that it was often mentioned in comedy routines and such.
Yes, Judge Crater was the paradigmatic case of disappearance in mid-20th Century American culture. Old “New Yorker” comic essays by the likes of James Thurber or Robert Benchley would often mention Judge Crater having disappeared without feeling any need to fill you in on any details about who he was, the way I reference the OJ Simpson case without bothering to explain who OJ was.
“Political Discrimination
California law prohibits employers from controlling their employees’ political activities. This means that an employer may not punish an employee for being a member of a specific political party. Nor may employers forbid employees from going to political rallies or becoming candidates for public office.
Employers are also prohibited from trying to coerce or influence their employees to take any sort of political action. And employers are prohibited from retaliating against employees who oppose such practices.
Political discrimination can be serious. In some cases, it is criminally punishable as a misdemeanor. There are also fines, fees, and civil damages that can be imposed against the employer (and sometimes recovered by the employee).”
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/california-employment-discrimination-31690.html
Affirmative action is one thing, but could Damore, assuming his allegations are true, make a good case for creating a hostile work environment based on a protected class (race and gender)?
For anyone looking to hear the other side of this — the argument that Damore does not have a strong case based on being a protected class — two useful references:
https://seriouspod.com/sio111-andrew-breaks-james-damore-google-lawsuit/
And the first segment of:
https://openargs.com/oa140-daca-and-more/
Interesting!
As written, it sounds like it only prohibits discrimination based on party. So it’s unclear if you could fire someone for having the wrong views on diversity, as opposed to being a member of the Anti-Diversity Party.
I’m curious if there’s any case law on this, and how far it’s supposed to go (ie can you fire someone for being a Nazi? For posting inflammatory political trolling online? Etc.)
If there’s an actual American National Socialist Workers Party, it sounds like it would be a de jure misdemeanor to penalize them for it, just like any other third party.
Of course Paul didn’t clarify whether the law allows creating a politically hostile environment through the use of shibboleths rather than specifically saying “Republicans will be subject to disciplinary action.”
I’m not an expert on California law, I just did a Google search. You now know pretty much what I know.
Here‘s a blog post by an attorney noting the California law on political discrimination but still rather negative on Damore’s chances.
Thanks, added to the post.
This and this appear to be the applicable sections of law, and while IANAL, they look a little narrower than the language used for other types of discrimination. It is not in the big list of protected classes here, for example.
I have a recurring dream of wandering around a very large high school, trying to find my classroom. (The high school I attended in real life was quite small.) Sometimes I find the room, but I’m uneasy because I’ve missed the last few classes and haven’t done the homework.
I wish we would stop giving attention to James Damore (the Google memo guy). Not because of his controversial memo, but because that guy appears to be a liar. Links:
https://gregshahade.wordpress.com/2017/08/24/can-we-stop-listening-to-liars-please/
https://chess.stackexchange.com/questions/18271/is-james-damore-a-fide-master
Okay, it sounds like he is a liar, but it also sounds like he exposed a seriously toxic culture at Google. Can we still talk about his lawsuit (which doesn’t appear to be impacted by his lies) and about Google’s culture?
Chess is often used as a signal of intelligence, large numbers of people lie on their resumes, scoring a Google programming job means a six figure salary with great benefits, and signaling intelligence likely helps a person get Silicon Valley programming jobs. End result? I’m pretty underwhelmed by this. It means almost nothing to the story of Damore’s firing or the wider argument about the validity of the points in his memo. Is it good to lie even given the incentives I point out above? No. Does this particular lie signal a person who will compulsively lie? Not really, even the doubling down might be an attempt to not make himself harder to hire elsewhere in Silicon Valley (or give a potential excuse for Google to say “we didn’t fire him over politics but over lying on his resume”). It’s not a great doubling down, but that could be panic as much as anything else.
So really, I don’t see what’s been proven besides the guy isn’t a perfect paragon.
“Can we stop listening to liars please?” No. Everybody lies. I’m sorry, I really am.
One note on the Mickey Mouse going into the public domain; there’s a huge asterisk there. Mickey as the character which appeared in Steam Boat Willy is going into the public domain. The Mickey with red shorts and the iconic three-circle silhouette is not going into the public domain. The image and name of Mickey Mouse are also protected by trademark on top of whatever copyrights, and that can’t expire so long as it maintains an association with Disney. Something similar in the past happened with Tarzan, where the work itself was protected by copyright, but the name was protected by trademark, so you could make all the derivative works you wanted, but couldn’t use the name without permission. The most significant work I know of that’s going into the public domain soon, without any caveats, is Winnie the Pooh, so there’s that.
That makes a lot more sense. I was wondering why Disney was being sanguine on that, since even if they rarely use the classical characters for anything other than merchandise and the amusement parks, it still has brand value and importance there.
I mentioned this last time the topic came up: trademark and copyright have different scopes, and there was a case about Peter Rabbit that set out the difference. Warne & Co, the original publisher, could certainly trademark the cover picture of Peter Rabbit for use on its books, but it couldn’t sue other publishers for reprinting the public domain book, only for the possibility of confusing their edition with Warne’s.
IANAL, but I’m pretty sure that’s not the case. You can use the name, as long as you’re not using the name in a way that is intended to confuse people as to whether or not you are Disney. Trademark cannot absolutely monopolize a name, except possibly the name of Disney itself (and maybe not even that if your given name is Joe Disney and you’re selling e.g. weapons or trash-disposal services).
The bigger obstacle would be that putting Steamboat Willie in the public domain only gives you Steamboat Willie’s version of Mickey Mouse. Who looks somewhat different than the current version of the character, had a wife or girlfriend named Minnie but not the rest of the supporting cast, etc, and you’re not allowed to make derivative versions that incorporate any of the subsequent additions or visualizations.
My lawyer days are behind me, and in any case relate to Australian law, but I think you’re conflating passing off and trademark. Trademark ought to deal only with actually misleading conduct, but in practice does build a pretty significant moat around the trademarked property unless it is challenged on distinctiveness grounds, which is not a precondition for registration in the first place.
A range of other legal mechanisms directly address misleading marketing – but perhaps the situation in the US is different.
That AI bias article was awful. The author is correct that statistical bias is different from discriminatory bias — but in the kinds of settings propublica is talking about we don’t want the latter.
I happen to have gone to a talk by the author of the propublica expose in question, and I can assure you, she knows what she is talking about, and surely understands the difference between these two types of bias.
Journalists aren’t misleading people, they are correctly pointing out regression models can encode awful biases in our society. And other ideas are needed than regression models.
Simple example: regressions will fail to parole folks with big criminal records. But in places like Baltimore it’s very easy to get a long criminal record for no better reason than cops loving to hassle African Americans even if they are doing nothing wrong.
In that case, though, wouldn’t better AI notice that “black Baltimorians with criminal records” are outliers and should be disaggregated from the group “people with criminal records”?
The AI won’t notice (or won’t notice as much as it “should”), because more-or-less-law-abiding black Baltimoreans will continue to be hassled if paroled, thus increasing their risk of reoffense (even though, in the hypothetical, the reoffense is bogus).
In theory, a sufficiently competent human might be able to account for this by accepting higher reoffense rates for black Baltimoreans than other demographics; I’m not sure if they do, or how we would check if they’re allowing the correct amount of slack.
I haven’t read the ProPublica piece, but most people I’ve seen write about this, or talked to about this, seem to have the misunderstanding that the authors think people have.
My sense is that there’s a fairly wilful attempt to conflate the two, or even a refusal to recognise any meaningful distinction between “this algorithm leads to worse outcomes for [protected group] than for others” and “this algorithm unfairly penalises members of [protected group]”.
I’ve linked a number of people to Scott’s Framing for Heat Instead of Light as a tech-agnostic explanation of what’s wrong with these stories. It’s often helpful just to distill down the insight that “ties into correlates with race” and “creates new action based on race” are vastly different events.
And yes, I agree that many people actively fail to employ this distinction. I haven’t read ProPublica on COMPAS, but their series on bias in auto insurance made the error – even after acknowledging that case and claiming to avoid it!
In some cases this can be thought of as “introduces error” vs “propagates racism error”. (We could also I suppose have a category for “amplifies”.) It’s very hard (usually impossible!) to do better than propagating error…
I went through local newspaper reports for 2017 homicide totals in the 51 biggest cities in the country and Baltimore had the second highest homicide rate (after St. Louis) last year, so apparently somebody is doing something wrong in Baltimore:
http://takimag.com/article/president_trumps_murder_report_card_steve_sailer#axzz54u0kGUCA
Popular “wisdom” is often wrong; the political and business worlds adhere to many easily-disprovable folkways.
Longtime commenters here are probably tired of seeing my arguments that the power of money is gigantically overrated in politics. I see no reason for an epistemological crisis.
A corporate lobbying shop, surely, is constantly at work inventing reasons why it’s absolutely vital to the parent organization. The execs back in Dallas or Denver or Seattle, who rely on those same people for “inside” knowledge of D.C. politics, are unlikely to challenge those contentions.
I don’t know if it’s a case of lobbying just “cancelling other lobbying out”, or lobbying just being nearly useless. It’s like the debate over campaign tactics and spending in political science – the evidence seems to suggest that most of it is useless or limited in effect compared to the “fundamentals” of an election, but is that because they’re simply useless, or because they become nearly useless when everyone is using them?
For most of my adult life, I falsely believed that the Presidency and Senate seats went to whoever spent more money, and the only thing that trumped being able to buy office was gerrymandering.
True, but “every time” would be once, in 1998. The 1976 act (effective 1978) doesn’t really count in my book, because copyrighted works were expiring regularly up until then.
I wasn’t sure what to think of the Damore spectacle, but between him letting his lawyers do the talking and the revelation that Mencius Moldbug eating lunch is considered a security breach by Google, I have hopes of seeing Google suffer.
Him letting lawyers do the talking sounds like a good idea, but the brief seemed to me to be really horribly written, in a way that suggested Damore writing it and using it to pontificate. Sentences like “Google employees and managers strongly preferred to hear the same orthodox opinions regurgitated repeatedly, producing an ideological echo chamber, a protected, distorted bubble of groupthink” (and there are lots of these) don’t strike me as normal legalese. I’m actually pretty confused by this given his lawyer’s apparently good reputation.
Agreed, and the foolishness of representing oneself in court had me going “meh” about the case. This is curiously confusing.
I’ve heard that briefs can be written for public consumption more than for the court, and courts tend to just ignore the florid rhetoric.
I think I share the same wish as you, but I doubt any legal team on the planet can out-maneuver Google in court (and sustain it), if for no other reason than Google’s budget >>> everyone else’s. When it comes to high-profile, potentially Orwellian-nightmare-exposing lawsuits, would they not rather pay people to shut up forever and go away?
Pay people to shut up? Google couldn’t pay Moldbug enough to shut up. Dude basically thinks he’s Zoroaster as far as wanting to destroy those who serve the Lie regardless of personal or social consequences.
Crushing conservatives and sundry witches in court because of their budget is a different matter.
The story on bias has apparently got the historical origin of the term wrong, at least judging by a quick google:
My version is the anxiety dream where I’m supposed to be teaching a class and realize I haven’t been showing up to do so.
Lawn bowling balls are still very much biased, in this sense. Whereas a titled lawn wouldn’t be much help to anyone, I can’t think.
The sport has enjoyed a semi-ironic resurgence in Australia, frequently as a team building activity/excuse to drink in the sun.
It’s weirdly awesome to find out that professors have this from the other side.
Wait so nobody shows up for dream class!? That’s a huge weight off my dream shoulders.
Short film idea: both the students and the professor aren’t notified about a small class until pre-finals week. The professor is trying to figure out what the (nonexistent) guest lecturer covered so he can write a final, while the students bluff their attendance and individually try to steer the final’s material towards their personal comfort area.
Why is no one asking the important question: does political lobbying improve health outcomes?
Well if lobbying is negatively linked to firm performance, and on average worse firm performance leads to a weaker economy, and a weaker economy leads to lower tax revenues, and lower tax revenues lead to less government spending, and less government spending means fewer resources for medical care, and fewer resources mean people receive less medical care overall, and less medical care leads to better health outcomes, then we can say that yes, political lobbying does improve health outcomes!
(cue Libertarians pointing out that governments never reduce spending when tax revenues decrease or something, and the whole chain of reasoning falls apart)
I’ve had the dream at different times for nearly every stage of education, including a program I transfered out of. I always my current age and stage in life though, but for some reason back at school.
The commentary about the Ta-Nehisi Coates link seems pretty wrong. Maybe there are tweets somewhere accusing Coates of white supremacy, but they’re not mentioned at the link. The tweets shown there and the original criticism they’re quoting do not accuse Coates of white supremacy. They accuse him of blowing white supremacy out of proportion and taking an overly simplistic view of the world where everything can be reduced to a black/white tribal conflict.
No, this is also incorrect. That’s Richard Spencer’s take, who is a moron. Cornel West wrote an article in The Guardian which was frankly pretty embarassingly bad, accusing Coates of being a neoliberal shill, one, and two being inadequately invested in the black freedom struggle and not putting enough focus on possible solutions and heroic figures vs. just describing the problems and history of white supremacy. This is mostly because Cornell West is an old man with a hyper-fragile ego and he has various grudges against Coates. Anyway because of the fracas this kicked up – and because many people will still side with Cornel West and/or leftier-than-thou-takes and/or against people they perceive as Obama fanboys – he left Twitter again.
People have noticed, and they are trying. Maybe someone thinks he could be a good case.
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/06/24/us/politics/supreme-court-affirmative-action-university-of-texas.html
http://www.newsweek.com/affirmative-action-abby-fisher-lawsuits-646010
Incidentally, there existed one biologist who Marx held in even higher esteem than Darwin: an obscure architect and photographer named Pierre Trémaux, whose deservedly forgotten theories of racial variation Marx once described as constituting “a very important advance over Darwin”. Specifically, Trémaux expounded a literal rendition of the magic dirt theory.
From “In the Interests of Civilization”: Marxist Views of Race and Culture in the Nineteenth Century,
From Marx’s letter to Engels,
Engels, to his credit, was far more scientifically grounded and sought to dampen Marx’s fondness for this obvious pseudoscience. From his reply to Marx,
Thanks. Fun stuff.
Much as we joke about Magic Dirt vs. Tragic Dirt, differences in soil quality really do play a role in the world. Tanzania has lousier soil on average than Belgium. Indeed, a lot of the tropical world has fairly poor soil. A combination of geologically old terrain and torrential tropic rains tend to lower the crop-growing ability of soils (except in river deltas).
Note that in the real-life implementation of the Trolley Problem, per the actual LA Times article cited, nobody was seriously hurt
Also, the people who threw the switch at least claim that they didn’t even expect that much.
Since pretty much all ethical systems other than consequentialism recognize a qualitative difference between endangering human life(*) and knowingly causing death, this is a pretty weak example of a real-life Trolley Problem. The Trolley Gods will not be satisfied with such meager sacrifices.
* Yes, even when the danger amounts to p>0.5 of death and/or >1.0 expected fatal casualties
I hadn’t heard about this incident, so I looked up the NTSB report for it.
TLDR: Another instance of, “You can get away with violating safety rules until one day you don’t.”
Crews had been violating rules about setting brakes. When they took cars off one train and put them on another, they were supposed to set handbrakes per operating rules (the handwheels you see on railroad cars; these tighten the brake rigging mechanically and hold the brakes on with a ratchet mechanism, because air will eventually leak out and release brakes if no locomotive is keeping air supplied). However, this takes a long time and is tedious, so crews would just pull the first locomotive away and rely on the airbrakes going into an emergency application, where air pressure keeps the brakes applied. They’d use the air to hold the cars until another locomotive was attached. However, here they started bleeding the air off the brakes and forgot that they had no handbrakes set.
What I got from the Bonobo-jerk writeup was that Bonobos prefer to take food that is associated with the image of the jerk over food associated with the image of the nice person. I don’t understand why that is interpreted as “Bonobo prefers jerk” to “Bonobo prefers taking things away from jerks”. It seems like it would be depend on whether, to a Bonobo, taking something from someone is seen as cavorting or punishing.
I actually in real life failed a required college class because I forgot to ever attend, AMA
(It was a required PE elective that lasted half a semester. The second half. And there was no system to remind students of these classes other than maybe having mid-terms in other ones. University policy mandated an automatic withdrawal due to non-attendance; I was failed anyway.)
Regarding the Hindu temple: according to this wikipedia list, with 162acres/655Km² this would be the largest functioning Hindu temple, the famous Angkor Wat in Cambodia still being larger. Though, these temples are very different some include commercial areas, markets, ponds, gardens (which makes them fascinating to visit). Perhaps measuring the area of the buildings would make more sense for this list!
“New study finds more evidence that small class size improves test scores.”
My impression is that private schools generally spend their higher funds per student more on smaller class sizes than on, say, higher quality teachers. But I could be wrong. This would be an interesting subject to research.
In general, I think public sch
My son won a scholarship to an extremely good (i.e., extremely well-funded) private high school in part due to them putting a high value on classroom participation because they only had 15 in a class.
Does anyone have an ungated copy of the lobbying study? I expect that the Bloomberg write up is probably accurate given that it’s Cowen who wrote it, but I’d still appreciate being able to read their results in more detail.