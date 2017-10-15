Were There Dark Ages?

[Warning: non-historian arguing about history, which is always dangerous and sometimes awful. I will say in my defense that I’m drawing off the work of plenty of good historians like Bryan Ward-Perkins and Angus Maddison whom I interpret as agreeing with me. And that the people I am disagreeing with are not historians themselves, but other non-historians trying to interpret historians’ work in a popular way that I interpret as wrong. And that as far as I know no historian believes non-historians should never be allowed to talk about history if they try to be careful and cite their sources. Read at your own risk anyway.]
Cracked offers Five Ridiculous Myths You Probably Believe About The Dark Ages; number one is “The Dark Ages Were A Real Thing”:
The Dark Ages were never a thing. The entire concept is complete and utter horseshit cobbled together by a deluded writer. The term “Dark Ages” was first used in the 14th century by Petrarch, an Italian poet with a penchant for Roman nostalgia. Petrarch used it to describe, well, every single thing that had happened since the fall of Rome. He didn’t rain dark judgment over hundreds of years of human achievement because of historical evidence of any kind, by the way; his entire argument was based on the general feeling that life sucked absolute weasel scrotum ever since Rome went belly-up.
Likewise There Were No European Dark Ages, The Myth Of The Dark Ages, The Myth Of The “Dark Ages”, Medieval Europe: The Myth Of The Dark Ages, Busting The “Dark Ages” Myth, and of course smug Tumblr posts.
This isn’t coming out of nowhere. Many people’s idea of medieval times is exaggerated. Not every scientist was burned at the stake, not everyone thought the world was flat and surrounded by space dragons, and the High Middle Ages were notable for impressive levels of material progress which in some cases outpaced the Classical World and which set the stage for the upcoming Renaissance (the continuity thesis). Granted.
But I worry that as usual, this corrective to an overblown narrative of darkness has itself been overblown. People are now talking about how you’re a gullible rube if you still believe in a so-called “Dark Age”, and how all the real intellectuals know that this was a time of flourishing civilization every bit as good as the Romans or the Renaissance.
Bulls**t. The period from about 500 to about 1000 in Christian Western Europe was marked by profound economic and intellectual decline and stagnation relative to the periods that came before and after it. This is incompatible with the “no such thing as the Dark Ages” claim except by a bunch of tortured logic, isolated demands for rigor, and historical ignorance.
To go through the arguments one by one:
1. The “Dark Ages” were only dark in Europe. And not even all of Europe – not in the Eastern Roman Empire, not in al-Andalus…
I wonder if these people interrupt anyone who talks about the Warring States period with “actually, there were only warring states in China. Many other areas during this period had no warring states at all! Guess you fell victim to the Myth Of The Warring States Period.”
What about the Bronze Age? There wasn’t any bronze in the Americas. The Hellenistic period? Huge swathes of the Earth’s land area remained un-Hellenized. The Time of Troubles? Actually, outside of Russia there were no more troubles than usual. The Era of Good Feelings? Maybe there were a bunch of bad feelings not in the US.
Every other historical age name is instantly understood by everyone to refer to both a time and a place. The only time anyone ever gives anybody else grief over this is when they talk about the Dark Ages. This is an isolated demand for rigor. And if this is really your true objection, let’s just agree to call it the Western European Dark Ages, as long as we can also agree it existed and was bad.
2. What about all the great stuff in the Dark Ages? Thomas Aquinas! Gothic cathedrals! Dante! Troubadours! The Song of Roland! Roger Bacon! Musical notation! Surely no period that produced all that can be called ‘dark’!
All of those are from after the period 500 – 1000 AD.
Suppose someone tells you that the middle of America contains the Great Plains, a very flat region. But you know that actually there are lots of tall mountains, like the Rockies. Have you debunked the so-called Great Plains narrative and proven that its believers are credulous morons? Or have you just missed that there’s a natural and well-delineated area suitable to be called “Great Plains” that doesn’t include your supposed counterexamples?
The period after 1000 AD did indeed have lots of great accomplishments. That’s because Europe at that time had 500 years to recover from the civilizational collapse that demolished its economic and intellectual capacity – a collapse whose immediate aftermath we call “the Dark Ages”. I agree there are some concepts of the Dark Ages that mistakenly include some of the time after the recovery, and that Petrarch’s original version commits this error. But I think that there’s also a five hundred year period – more than long enough to count as a real historical age – that absolutely fits the bill.
3. The term “Dark Ages” was invented by Petrarch – who wasn’t even a real historian – based only on his personal opinion.
The term “Cold War” was invented by George Orwell, who was not a historian, based only on his personal opinion that it seemed conflict-y but without much actual fighting.
The term “Renaissance” was invented by Giorgio Vasari, who was not a historian, based on his personal opinion that it seemed to be a rebirth of stuff.
The term “World War I” was invented by Ernst Haeckel, who was not a historian, based on his personal opinion that it seemed to be a war, and involve the whole world, and be the first one to do so.
Very few of the historical terms we use were invented by professional historians, and they are all necessarily based on that person’s opinion that it correctly describes the thing being described. I await people admitting that there was no Cold War, because who is George Orwell to think he can just name an era based on what he feels it was like?
This is another isolated demand for rigor. Historical periods get their names from random individuals reflecting on them; the names catch on if people agree that they fit.
4. The term “Dark Ages” was originally just supposed to mean that there aren’t many sources describing it, not that the era was bad
Nope, wrong. Some people have used it this way, but this is neither how the term’s original inventors intended it, nor how a majority of modern people (historian or otherwise) think of it.
As mentioned above, the idea of a Dark Age was first developed by the late medieval/early Renaissance thinker Petrarch. As per Wikipedia:
The idea of a Dark Age originated with the Tuscan scholar Petrarch in the 1330s. Writing of the past, he said: “Amidst the errors there shone forth men of genius; no less keen were their eyes, although they were surrounded by darkness and dense gloom”. Christian writers, including Petrarch himself, had long used traditional metaphors of ‘light versus darkness’ to describe ‘good versus evil’. Petrarch was the first to give the metaphor secular meaning by reversing its application. He now saw Classical Antiquity, so long considered a ‘dark’ age for its lack of Christianity, in the ‘light’ of its cultural achievements, while Petrarch’s own time, allegedly lacking such cultural achievements, was seen as the age of darkness. […]
Petrarch wrote that history had two periods: the classic period of Greeks and Romans, followed by a time of darkness in which he saw himself living. In around 1343, in the conclusion of his epic Africa, he wrote: “My fate is to live among varied and confusing storms. But for you perhaps, if as I hope and wish you will live long after me, there will follow a better age. This sleep of forgetfulness will not last for ever. When the darkness has been dispersed, our descendants can come again in the former pure radiance.”
Petrarch can’t just be referring to an absence of good historical sources – he’s talking about his own era!
Part of the evidence for the “absence of sources” claim is that the first use of the exact term “Dark Age” may come from by the 16th-century writer Caesar Baronius, who had a more specific time in mind, 888 – 1046. He wrote:
The new age (saeculum) which was beginning, for its harshness and barrenness of good could well be called iron, for its baseness and abounding evil leaden, and moreover for its lack of writers dark.
But Baronius was writing well after Petrarch, his “Dark Age” was very different from the one we know today (only used to refer to a 150-year period in the Church), and in the same sentence that he mentioned dark = few writers, he also calls it “harsh”, “barren of good”, “base”, and full of “abounding evil”. This is not exactly a resounding victory for people claiming that the Dark Age had nothing wrong with it except slightly fewer records.
5a. It’s historical malpractice to call something “The Dark Ages”. The job of historians is to record, not to judge.
So I assume you also raise a fuss whenever someone talks about Alexander the Great? The Golden Age of Athens? The Five Good Emperors? The Enlightenment? Ivan the Terrible? The Belle Époque? I S O L A T E D . D E M A N D . F O R . R I G O R.
I agree there’s some level on which all of these are a sort of boundary-crossing in the ethics of historiography. And I agree that maybe very responsible historians want to avoid this and come up with more neutral names for very official work – I’ve seen some people talk about “Alexander III of Macedon”. Well, okay. The “Periclean Age Of Athens”. Fine. The “Time There Were Five Whole Emperors In A Row, None Of Whom Were Sadistic, Perverted, Or Insane, Which As Responsible Historians We Cannot Officially Call “Good”, But Which By The Standards Of Ancient Rome Is Seriously Super Impressive”. Whatever.
But if you only challenge the term “Dark Ages”, I feel like you’re doing the opposite of this suspension-of-judgment. If you say “The Dark Ages weren’t really dark!” you’re putting yourself in a position to judge historical eras, saying that maybe some of them were dark and others weren’t, but this particular one wasn’t. In this case you’re not responsibly abdicating historical judgment. You’re making a historical judgment, and getting it wrong.
5b. The Dark Ages were only “dark” if you like big centralized states with powerful economies. There were lots of ways they might have been good. For example, ancient Rome had slavery, and most Dark Age societies didn’t. That seems pretty light-side to me!
And Alexander the Great was only “great” if you like killing a lot of people and conquering their lands.
Look, a lot of history sucked, and moral judgments are hard. Jared Diamond thinks hunter-gatherers were freer and happier than anyone since. Maybe the real Golden Age of Athens was in 40,000 BC, when Neanderthals on the rocky plain that would one day become Athens hunted mammoths in carefree abandon, loving life and being at one with nature and the changing seasons. Maybe the title “Alexander the Great” should really go to Alexander IV of Macedon, who was killed at age 14 and so never conquered, murdered, or oppressed anyone – truly an outstanding achievement matched by approximately zero other kings of the era.
In order to avoid this kind of speculation, I think of history as being along at least two axes: goodness and impressiveness. Alexander may or may not have been a good person, but he was certainly an impressive one. Periclean Athens might not have been the most virtuous city, but it was certainly one with lasting accomplishments. Since it is so hard to judge the goodness or badness of historical figures, most of our claims of greatness are claims about impressiveness. And compared to the periods before or after, Dark Ages Europe was unimpressive.
I’m probably an overly literal person, but whenever I think about dark ages, I think of the modern (and anachronistic for the period in question) association between light, population density, and economic activity:
The Dark Ages in Europe were a time when things would have been more towards the North Korean end of that picture. In fact, you probably could have taken a similar picture at the time, with an east/west instead of north/south axis. From The Muslims of Andalusia:
[In medieval times], Europe was darkened at sunset, Al-Andalus shone with public lamps; Europe was dirty, Al-Andalus built a thousand baths; Europe lay in mud, Al-Andalus’ streets were paved.
I get that this is just a pun I’m taking too seriously. If you don’t like the term Dark Ages, I am happy to use the term “Unimpressive Ages”, “Disappointing Ages”, or “Pathetic Ages”. My point is that there is some axis, not the same as morality but involving economic and intellectual activity, in which the period 500 – 1000 AD was uniquely sucky.
6. Okay, forget disputes about the meanings of words or how to do history. On the object level, using normal meanings of the word “bad”, the Dark Ages were not that bad.
Wrong.
It’s hard to prove this is wrong, because there weren’t great statistics back then to compare Classical, Dark Age, and High Medieval societies on. As far as I know only two groups have dared try to estimate Western European GDP for these eras. Again from Wikipedia:
Both groups find that GDP declined from 1 AD (classical era) to 1000 AD (late Dark Age / medieval era). 1 was not the height of Rome, and 1000 was well into recovery from the Dark Ages, so we expect the difference between the Roman peak and the Dark Age nadir to be even more profound than this. But even these attenuated numbers tell the story of an entire millennium when human economic progress across an entire continent went backwards.
Although these numbers are inherently sketchy, the few real pieces of evidence we have seem to back them up. Arctic ice cores preserve a record of how much lead pollution was in the air, probably linked to human lead-mining activities. This allows us a pretty good look at how much lead-mining various European civilizations were doing:
And granted, the Romans were a little more obsessed with lead than could possibly have been healthy. But these data are supported by reconstructions of silver mining, copper mining, and iron mining. All of these are easily quantifiable activities that reinforce Maddison, Lo Cascio, and Malanima’s picture of economic decline between the fall of Rome and 1000.
We see a similar decline in population. The Atlas of World Population History thinks that continental Europe had a population of 36 million people at its peak in 200 AD, falling to 26 million at a nadir in 600 AD, and gradually recovering back to 36 million or so around 1000 AD. Various other estimates for the population of the Roman Empire and medieval Europe broadly support this picture (though remember that the Roman Empire didn’t occupy the same space as medieval Europe and so comparisons have to be more complicated than just comparing two sets of numbers). If this is true, the Classical to Dark Age transition caused a population decrease of about 10 million, or 30% of the population (though some of this happened in Late Antiquity). These are the sorts of numbers usually only associated with the worst plagues and genocides.
Classical Rome had a population of between 500,000 and a million. Even classical Athens had a population of over 100,000. By mid Dark Ages, there was no city in Christian Western Europe larger than about 50,000 people. The infrastructure for maintaining large urban populations had fallen apart.
And true, a lot of this is sparse and reconstructed. My usual go-to for economic history questions, Tumblr user xhxhxhx, was able to get me a bunch of excellent graphs comparing classical Rome to the High Middle Ages, classical Rome to the Golden Age of Islam, High Middle Ages to the Golden Age of Islam, etc. When I complained that none of them compared anything to the Dark Ages which was the whole point of my question, he answered that the data were worse quality, because “civilization collapsed, so fewer people were tracking wages and prices”.
So yes, I agree that there’s only a limited amount of data proving that the Dark Ages sucked. That’s because civilization collapsed, so people weren’t keeping great records. I don’t think this is a strong argument against the Dark Ages being bad.
7. But aside from the economy, there was still lots of great culture and intellectual advancements
If I ask Google for a list of the hundred greatest philosophers of all time, it brings up http://www.listal.com/list/100-greatest-philosophers. It doesn’t seem especially professional or official, but it’s a decent-looking list and because it’s the top Google result I can prove I wasn’t biased by selecting it.
Here’s a graph of number of European philosophers on the list per 500 year period:
The giant pit from 500 to 1000 where there was not a single European philosopher worthy of inclusion on the list corresponds to the traditional concept of a Dark Age without very impressive intellectual output.
Harold Bloom has a list of great books in ‘the Western Canon’. Once again separating them into 500 year intervals and graphing:
Again, we see a giant pit from 500 to 1000 AD (though this time it is not completely empty – Beowulf is the sole qualifying work).
Here’s a map (admittedly a later reproduction, since the originals are lost) by the greatest classical geographer Ptolemy:
And here’s an 8th-century map by Beatus of Liebana:
I’m not cheating here by taking the worst-quality Dark Age map (that would be one of these). If you can find a better Christian Western European map from 500 – 1000, tell me and I’ll replace this one with it. But as far as I can tell, this really was state-of-the-art.
The decreased quality of intellectual output seems to have been matched by a decline in quantity. I can’t find any great sources quantifying the number of books written in the classical world, but there are a few semi-reliable numbers about library size. The Ulpian Library of Emperor Trajan seemed to have tens of thousands of scrolls, and it was only one of as many as 28 libraries in Rome. Estimates of the number of volumes in the Library of Alexandria range from 40,000 to 400,000. Archaeologists studying the Villa of the Papyri in Herculaneum, a private residence in a medium sized town, have found a private library of almost 2,000 scrolls.
Medieval libraries seem to be much smaller. From Oxford Bibliographies:
It follows from this that the wealth and fame of any institution that required books would inevitably affect the size of its library, and, given the fact that books were always expensive, medieval libraries were, from a modern point of view, not large. The largest Anglo-Saxon libraries may have contained about two hundred books. In 1331 the collection at Christ Church, Canterbury, numbered 1,850, which may well have been the biggest collection in England and Wales. In 1289 the library of the university of Paris contained 1,017 volumes which, by 1338, had increased to 1,722—an increase of about 70 percent.
This might not be entirely fair – Roman scrolls were smaller than medieval books, so a work that took up one medieval book might have occupied several Roman scrolls, inflating the size of Roman libraries. But there still seems to be a pretty big gap between the tens to hundreds of thousands of volumes in classical libraries and the few hundred to few thousand in libraries all the way up until the High Middle Ages.
In a lot of cases, the people of the Dark Ages (and the High Middle Ages afterwards) themselves acknowledged this. The Roman author Vitruvius was the gold standard for architecture up to the Renaissance, and Brunelleschi became famous for creating a dome that surpassed the Roman domes made 1300 years earlier. Roman doctors like Galen and Celsus were semi-worshipped by medieval doctors; when the 16th century (!) doctor Theophrastus von Hohenheim became known as “Paracelsus” (meaning “equal to or better than Celsus”), it was taken as an outrageous boast of ability despite his having the benefit of 1500 extra years of medical science.
8. The Dark Ages weren’t all bad. There were still a few important accomplishments. Therefore, they cannot truly be called “dark”.
The night includes several bright things, such as the moon, the stars, and streetlights. But it’s still fair to call the night “dark”. You don’t have to prove that 100% of something fits a description at 100% of times to use the description.
One of the links from the top of the post says:
If the “dark ages” were so unproductive and backwards, how does one explain the proliferation of inventions and developments during this time period. A simple listing of inventions, discoveries and developments demonstrates the the Middle Ages were anything but dark.
…then goes on to give various inventions, the only ones of which from 500 AD – 1000 AD are “collar and harness for horses and oxen”, “iron horseshoes”, and “the swivel axle”.
Look. I am sure that horseshoes were a revolutionary advance in equine footwear. But the ancient Greeks gave us geometry, history, cartography, the screw, the water wheel, gears, cranes, lighthouses, and fricking analog computers. If you want to stake your claim to be more than a miserable failure as a historical age, you are going to have to do better than horseshoes.
(also, maybe the Romans invented iron horseshoes first anyway?)
9. I still think the term “Dark Ages” could possibly lead to misconceptions.
Yeah.
I like this debate because it’s so pointless, but also reveals some of the basic structure of these kinds of arguments. Like most language questions, we act like we’re debating facts, when in fact we’re debating fuzzy category boundaries that are underdetermined by facts. See previous work on is Pluto a planet?, is obesity a disease?, are transgender people their chosen gender?, etc.
There’s no strict criteria for what makes something a Dark Age or whether the term should be used at all. We’re left to wonder whether using it conveys more useful information than it does misinformation.
There are many interpretations of “The Dark Ages happened” that might be wrong, like:
1. There was darkness everywhere, not just in Europe
2. There was darkness in Europe all the way until the Renaissance, and the High Middle Ages sucked
3. Every single person in this era was an illiterate superstitious peasant covered in filth, and not one good thing ever happened
4. Greco-Roman civilization was better in every way than the period that followed it, including morally
On the other hand, there are many interpretations of “the Dark Ages didn’t happen” that might also be wrong, like:
1. The fall of Rome was not associated with a decline in wealth and population.
2. The fall of Rome was not associated with a loss of capacity for things like urban living or large-scale infrastructure
3. The intellectual output of the period was exactly as high in quality and quantity as the intellectual outputs of other periods
4. There was no loss of knowledge and technology during this period
Surely people can get caught in different bravery debates here. If they live in a bubble where everyone falls prey to the first set of misconceptions, it can be tempting to try to rectify that by saying the Dark Ages never happened. If they (like me) live in a bubble where everyone seems to fall prey to the second, it’s tempting to…well, write a post like this one.
And then there are political implications that will work for the benefit of one group or another. If there was a Dark Age:
1. …maybe it casts Catholicism or Christianity in a bad light, since this was also the age when they rose to be a major power
2. …maybe it points to a broader conflict between science and religion, since this was a very religious age in ways
3. …maybe it suggests that civilization is more fragile than we think, and since it collapsed once it can collapse again
4. …maybe it makes Greece and Rome look extra good, since they were again of the curve in terms of civilizational greatness
Pictured: one way to politicize this discussion; not recommended
And finally, there are signaling aspects. Since everybody hears a vague Monty-Python-And-The-Holy-Grail-esque conception of the Dark Ages (“He must be a king…he doesn’t have shit all over him”), but only people who take a history class in college hear about the Continuity Thesis, loudly proclaiming that there was never a Dark Age is one way to signal education and intellectualism (I dare you to tell me that isn’t what’s going on in this Tumblr post). On the other hand, if you’re one of those people who rails against “postmodernism” and “cultural relativity” and wants a reputation for “calling a spade a spade”, it might be gratifying to get to say that actually, that one historical era that seems kind of sucky (but fancy college professors keep insisting otherwise) does, in fact, suck.
I think I know why this question bothers me so much, and it’s because I hate when faux-intellectuals give stupid black-and-white narratives that are the tiniest sliver more sophisticated than the stupid black-and-white narratives that the general population believes, then demand to be celebrated for their genius and have everyone who disagrees with them shunned as gullible science-denying fools.
(I know a lot of people accuse me and this blog of doing exactly this, and I’m sorry. All I can say is that I’m at the odd-numbered levels of some signaling game you’re at the even-numbered levels of, and it sucks for all of us.)
For other people, maybe it’s something different. Maybe a Chinese historian doesn’t like the term “Dark Ages” because she sees too many people think Europe-specific terms apply to the whole world, and for her the tiny number of people who do this are so annoying that it overwhelms any possible advantage the idea might have. Maybe a Muslim likes it because it helps contrast the poverty of Christendom with the glory of al-Andalus, and shake the myth that Europe has always been on top. I don’t know.
10. So you’re saying both positions are true and everyone is equally right?
No. Although I sympathize with the feelings behind both positions, I say the Dark Ages happened. I think the best evidence we have suggests the fall of Rome (and the period just before) was associated with several centuries of economic and demographic decline, only reaching back to their classical level around 1000 AD. I think it was also associated with a broader intellectual and infrastructure decline, which in some specific ways and some specific fields didn’t reach back up to its Roman level until the Renaissance. I think that common sense – the sense you get when you treat the question of the Dark Age the same as any other question, and try to avoid isolated demands for rigor – says that qualifies for the phrase “Dark Age”.
Scott,
You’ve left out arguably the most important European country during the putative “Dark Ages”, namely Ireland.
Ireland was not overrun by Germanics and instead developed a high literary culture during the Middle Ages. Though never part of the Roman Empire, she acquired Latin through trade with Europe. Later Ireland would house and protect the sole copies of the writings of Caesar (eg “De Bello Gallic”), Cicero and many others.
Then Ireland sprung forth on Europe and converted the Germanics to Christianity, and re-introduced Roman and Greek literature, built the monasteries who would go on to become Europe’s first universities.
These actions won Ireland the accolade of, “The Island of Saints and Scholars”, and indeed students arrived from all over Western Europe to study there.
Ireland is cool, and I have a fondness for its people and history.
But Ireland wasn’t “the most important country” during that time. It was barely a “country” at all at the time.
And Europe goes all the way to the Bosphorus. While Irish monks were converting Germanics, St. Cyril and St. Methodius were converting Slavs. While Ireland was known as “the island of saints and scholars” (this is the first I’ve heard of this, but I believe you), Constantinople was famously and widely called “The Queen of Cities” and “City of Worlds Desire”
This is really the thrust behind what people mean when they bring up objection #1. Even talking about “the fall of Rome” is a little ridiculous with the “Byzantine” (read: totally Roman) empire sitting RIGHT THERE. There were really quite not that bad things happening at that time, my native Bulgaria was doing quite well for example. But anglosphere history pretends Europe ends at the Elbe, unless we’re talking about how wicked the communists were. Scott addresses this, but later in the post slips up and drops the “western” from “Western Europe”, or uses phrases like “catholic or Christian Europe”, two different things where one of those is mostly accurate and the other throws the mostly-pretty-swell-until-1204 orthodox half of Europe under the bus.
I’m talking about 450 AD onwards, in Western Europe, you’re referencing 500+ years later in SE Europe.
The Irish are responsible for the Carlovingian Renaissance, which restored high culture and learning to Western Europe – leading to the greatness of the Holy Roman Empire.
People who are ignorant of these facts, look to Al-Andalus (Moorish Spain), which was actually irrelevant to the Carlovingian Renaissance.
Quibbles: St Cyril and Methodius weren’t 500+ years later, and Constantinople has been “the place to be” in Europe pretty much since it’s founding in the 300s up to the 4th crusade.
if those are your parameters, then sure. But that’s a far cry from “most important European country from 500-1000”
The big divide here is between the Western and Eastern Empires, which does kind of undercut Scott’s point about “naming periods and it’s an isolated demand for rigour to say that it was just the Western European Dark Ages”.
Byzantium and the East did hold on to a lot of progress, but they also remained at a particular level (the local politics they were forced to engage in saw to that). What we get is a swathe of barbarians dividing the two halves of the Empire in the middle of Europe, and the collapse of the West. The East didn’t help much with that, having its own fish to fry.
And the point about Ireland is that it was never part of the Empire, so never had access at first hand to the Glory That Was Rome. And yet – remnants out of the wreck were saved, cherished, and re-transmitted back to the West. I’d disagree a bit with Lillian about the Carolingians being a false dawn because the very fact that they wanted and were trying to reconstruct Rome, or what they believed it to be, is a big deal. They kept things afloat, and without them, would Petrarch even be able to sit in Avignon and complain?
As for himself – “Petrarch can’t just be referring to an absence of good historical sources – he’s talking about his own era!”
Yes, and what he’s talking about is culture, not science, technology, waterways, decline in population of urban centres or anything of that nature. He’s humblebragging: oh, we have no great poets and thinkers as of old, woe is us, only we few precious souls who are learned enough to be able to read the old writings – like you and me dear reader – know the treasures that have been lost! All we can do is keep the flame alive and hope for better days to come (when scholars like us get our rightful recognition and rank in society). Petrarch has an idealised notion of a Roman (and Greek) Golden Age that is all dignified philosophers and poets in togas sitting around discussing High Ideals, and of course every modern era falls short when compared to the Golden Age.
But while Petrarch is bemoaning the state of the 14th century, there’s a Middle Irish (10th-12th century) translation of part of the Pharsalia of Lucan (1st century AD poem based on the Roman Civil War) being copied and re-copied down to the 15th century (and translated into an Irish idiom, which is hilarious when you read the tropes of Irish heroic epic such as the arming of heroes applied to Roman characters) because damn, skippy, this poem is da bomb!
So Petrarch can go and pen a sonnet for himself 🙂
The Carolingian Renaissance kind of fizzled out with the breakup of the Carolingian Empire after the death of Luis the Pious though. High culture and learning did not take for good until the Renaissance of the 12th century. Hell the Holy Roman Empire was really founded by the Ottonian Dynasty, who were crowned Emperors over a century after the Carolingian realm started collapsing under its own weight.
Certainly the Carolingian Renaissance laid the groundwork for what came later, but in all it was a false dawn.
The Byzantines also experienced a ruralization, demographic and economic decline, and cultural ossification in the aftermath of Late Antiquity, actually, just not as severe as that in western Europe. The area encompassed by Middle Romania started from a higher point and did not fall as far, but it certainly fell. It also recovered in a similar way, with Constantinople in 1150 probably being more populous than it was in 450.
Well Rhomania also had its own decline, it just lagged behind Western Europe’s, and it continued with only temporary pauses until the Ottomans took over. When the Plague of Justinian hit in the 6th century Constantinople had around half a million people. The plague took out about 40% of the population, but the city did recover substantially, albeit with a lower ceiling due to the loss of Egypt to the Caliphate. It started to decline again after the reign of the Bulgar Slayer in the 11th century. People often cite Manzikert as the turning point, but the reason Manzikert even happened was due massive political instability that had been building for decades. This, by the way, is why it’s so important to sire appropriate male heirs, or at least ensure that your overbearing eldest niece gets a quality husband.
By the time the Fourth Crusade arrived in early in the 13th, the city is unlikely to have had more than a quarter million inhabitants, and it may have been as low as 150 000. Still huge by European standards, but at the same time we’re talking about a city that looked like Detroit from all the parts of it that had been simply abandoned. Like there’s accounts of wheat being grown downtown by the Hippodrome. On the other hand, there’s no adequate modern comparison for what Rome looked like in the same period with only 1/30th its Principate era population surrounded by the piled up ruins of Antiquity. It must have been something else.
Unrelated historical quibble: Ireland totally was overrun by germanics. Several of Ireland’s largest modern cities were founded by very germanic Vikings, and they weren’t exactly invited to settle peacefully.
They weren’t “Totally Overrun”, the largest Viking Town was Dublin and they paid taxes to the King of Leinster.
I’m sure that Dublin paid taxes to the king of Leinster at some point, much like it pays taxes to the Republic of Ireland now. But at the time of establishment I’m pretty sure the taxes went to the Kingdom of Dublin
Yes, the Vikings turned up as unexpected guests even in my own part of the nation 🙂
It gets complicated, though, because apart from the slaughtering and plundering they also settle down to trade, farm, and intermarry with the natives.
So you have the kingdom of Dublin which is kinda Viking and kinda Irish and looks mainly to Britain and the other Viking cities there, but also has alliances with the local Leinster tribes, and gets a king (Sitric Silkbeard) who is the son of Gormflaith, ex-wife of Brian Boru.
So when the whole Battle of Clontarf kicks off, you have a Viking(ish) king of a Viking(ish) city and his Irish relatives and allies and Viking allies from Britain and elsewhere versus an Irish king and his Waterford Viking(ish) allies and various other folk 🙂
What you’re saying seems wholly consonant with the idea of the Dark Ages being a real thing: when do you need brave monks in monasteries on a relatively remote island copying manuscripts and hiding them from the barbarian hordes to ensure the glories of antiquity are not lost? In an age of darkness.
Although I like the post as a whole, I’m a lot less happy about that one line. Largely because of the word ‘progress’. We have created Modern Civilization, with the scientific method and religious tolerance and factories and everything, exactly once. I feel strongly that anything that delays that creation is a bad thing.
Societies that look like the Roman empire – forced-labor economy, enormous amounts of territory, fights bloody civil wars a lot – did not only fail to create Modern Civilization, but they proved highly resilient to converting to it. (China, Russia, Ottoman Empire). We have one example of the society that created Modern Civilization – northwest Europe, 1650-1850 (or so), and it seems very unlikely that we could have had Modern Civilization (in anywhere near the same time period) if the Roman Empire never fell. I think the Dark Ages may be a price required to create the society that created the world where huge numbers of people live about three dollars a day.
Now, I admit this is kind of pedantic, and possibly a Fully General Argument against all historical events. I do think it was a bad thing that the Thirty Years’ War happened, even though you can say that it was only through that that we got religious tolerance in Europe*, and I think my argument kind of applies to that. And if you believe in the butterfly effect theory of history you could make the argument to almost anything. But… I still think that it’s worth thinking about.
(*: You could, I wouldn’t; there were enough other bloody civil wars over religion that I think you probably would’ve had religious tolerance accepted in England and the Netherlands if the Thirty Years’ War hadn’t happened, and from there people copy what works.)
I think there may be a tendency to underestimate positive counterfactuals when considering the butterfly effect- they’re harder to picture concretely, and some of the most significant ones may be literally unimaginable to us now.
Generally, random change is bad because we’ve optimized the world to line up with our preferences, which themselves occupy a fairly narrow region of possibility space. It’s less clear that this applies to history. (at least at the civilizational level- tinkering with the detritus of the big bang would presumably be a bad idea.)
I agree Rome doesn’t seem like the sort of civilization to develop into an industrial power, but neither did Norman England.
If some terrible catastrophe had destroyed Norman England, we might have said good – it would never industrialize anyway. But in fact it did. This should make us wary of saying that about Rome.
Industrialization was pretty much a done deal in Western Europe by the time it happened. Anglo-Norman England just got there first. Barring some continent wide catastrophe, the Netherlands, Western Germany, and Northen Italy were all going to get there eventually. Hell i’m pretty sure Spain and France were on track as well, but Spain got reamed pretty hard by the Penninsular and Carlist Wars, and it’s hard to disentangle French industrialization from it being on the crossroads between all the others. On the other hand we have no evidence of Roman-like civilizations industrializing, all of our closest examples resisted modernity pretty hard.
My main beef is that okay, maybe a popular notion of “There wuz no Dark Ages” is popping up (though I haven’t seen this around myself) but that is a corrective to the previous popular notion – and a notion that was not impartial history but pretty hard pushing of an agenda for political and religious propaganda ends – that “Everything was literal shit and mud between Rome, Glorious Rome and Us, Glorious Us the Heirs of Rome”.
Petrarch was not merely saying “Alas, the fall of Rome, this is why we don’t have steam engines”, he was saying “Alas, the culture of the great past, it is only now we clever and learned brainy enlightened types recognise all that has been lost unlike our dumb grandparents”. 14th century was the beginnings of the Renaissance and it was flattery of rich patrons and the circle of scholars as much as it was anything to describe the recent past as the Dark Ages, look back to a remote Golden Age and then intimate that now was the beginning of a new Golden Age, what with m’lord this and his grace that being so generous to scholarship.
The Dark Ages was the total collapse of civilisation in continental Western Europe, so I think the Middle Ages are to be pretty damn well congratulated for coming out of it, on top of their own plagues and wars and the rest of it, and establishing enough breathing space, stability, and wealth for the Renaissance to re-discover poetry and sculpture (I really don’t think it was so big on science, as an unfortunate side-effect of the re-discovery of Classical attitudes was the Classical attitude to the technical arts as inferior to pure theory; luckily, enough of the robust Mediaeval attitude remained that the use of geometry and mathematics to build structures was not looked down on).
I think the Dark Ages are important as a lesson for the modern day; there is nothing that guarantees our current civilisation is going to continue on, saecula saeculorum, with no end in sight. Estimations of “oh goodness AI will be a threat” – well, yes, entirely possible. But “oh goodness, once we’ve cracked AI, we will continue onwards with amazing civilisation”? Look at Rome, look back at today.
Perhaps development into an industrial power is too specific, and what we’re looking for is a more general room for civilisational growth. I think you can look at Norman England and get the sense that this is a civilisation trending upwards in a way that you can’t for Imperial Rome. Rome is too big, its autocracy too entrenched, and the classical world has just done so much at this point it’s looking pretty tired. Norman England, even factoring in the family holdings in France and the hegemony over the Atlantic Isles, is comparatively compact. Slavery has been sort-of abolished, the norms of chivalry are being introduced, the organs of government are growing more sophisticated, a remarkably non-terrible balance is being struck between autocracy and centralisation, and there’s generally everything to play for. Norman England is the sort of civilisation to have a bright future, Imperial Rome the civilisation to have a bright past.
Much of what is culturally impressive about the Dark Ages tend to be mythological works, Beowulf or the poems from the Poetic Edda, for example. But mythology seems to be one area of culture where you don’t actually need much high civilization to create a good one. The mythologies of many forager societies are quite impressive. Even the Greek mythology used by later poets like Homer was largely created during the Greek Dark Ages, after the collapse of Mycenaean civilization.
Part of it is that Scandinavia is largely excluded from what people think of as “Europe” when they talk about this time period. The “Dark Ages” viewpoint only applies to England and France and maybe half of Italy minus all the islands. From that perspective, the Norse are scary horn-helmed invaders that helped make the dark ages so dark. To see them as anything more (Say, as explorers who discovered a whole continent) would require a wider perspective than England-and-France-and-maybe-half-of-Italy-minus-the-islands-Europe, and then you no longer have a “Dark Ages”
Horn-helmed only from a modern perspective, not from the perspective of people who actually saw them.
David, (and Scott),
The Vikings didn’t have “Horned Helmets”, that was the Celts.
I’m pretty sure that’s exactly David’s point. Our image of Vikings includes horned helmets not because the historical Vikings had them (they didn’t), but because actresses playing Brunhilde in 19th-century operas did.
Yes of course. I don’t mean to imply that the people who actually saw them saw literal horns on their helmets. But they were definitely seen as strange outsider barbaric heathen invaders, probably sent by the devil and definitely not part of “Europe”
The Dark Ages were a religious age in some ways, but it is important to note that large parts of Europe, especially Northern Europe, were not Christian at this time.
I strongly agree and fear that something similar or worse will happen again soon.
Currently humanity is de facto pushing its brightest members out of reproduction for whatever reason. Those who are creative and brilliant are likely to have a very low fertility rate. However efforts to drastically increase such fertility rates some people propose is intellectually very harmful and curbs prosperity, reason, freedom and science.
Are we humans doomed to degenerate into a population of woo-believing and irrational people again? Is history necessarily cyclical? Are a lot of intellectualism and social stability necessarily incompatible? Does reason necessarily lead to increased antisocial behaviors? Do we have to have shared lies and nonsense to have a stable society? I hope the answers to these questions are “No!”, with or without transhumanism.
Before I start getting concerned about society pushing its brightest members out of the gene pool, I think I’d like to see some actual numbers on the average IQ (yes, yes, but it’s the best we’ve got) of the childless vs. the child-having. It’s damnably easy to come to strong conclusions on this type of thing based on reasoning that eventually all falls down when it turns out that you and everyone you know are a lot weirder than you thought.
We have this one. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25131282
However Kanazawa may be a woo-pusher and as a non-IQ researcher I can not tell woo from legit research.
I don’t trust anyone who tend to push any dogma on the issue of IQ such as Lynn, Kanazawa and Rushton from the unmentionable side and liberal dogmatic people from the other side.
Banned for violating warning
Was intelligence decline the cause of fall of Rome? What evidence is there that 5th century Romans were, on average, less rational and dumber than 1st century Romans?
I think the assumption there is “lead in the water” due to the use of lead in plumbing by the Romans and how this meant they were widely exposed over centuries to it. So the idea there is “It must have had a bad effect on them, and if Rome was a superpower in the 1st century and collapsed in the 5th, surely that’s down to them taking the IQ hit?”
Bit of a reach, I think: there’s enough other reasons the Empire got top-heavy and collapsed.
Afaik the Roman lead-poisoning argument is now less about lead pipes than the fact that common food sweeteners in Rome included sapa (a syrup made from boiling down grape juice in vessels that were often made of lead) and actual lead acetate!
You write:
On the graph you are citing, 36 million is the population in 200 A.D. The fall of the Western Empire is commonly dated to about 450 A.D. By 400 A.D., on the same graph, population is down to 31 million–say 30 million by 450.
So a more accurate statement would be “The late Roman Empire caused a population decrease of about six million. Population continued to fall for another hundred and fifty years before it started back up. It passed its Roman high in about 1000 A.D. and continued growing for the next three hundred years.”
My rule of thumb for very poor societies is that the growth rate of population is a proxy for the average standard of living. That growth rate, the slope of the line on Figure 1.2 of the Atlas of World Population History, starts up in about 450 A.D. and continues increasing until about 1300.
The population figures we are citing are very uncertain. So are the GDP figures. As you may have noticed, your two sources differ, in the early period, by about a factor of two.
A few other points. You mention the horse collar. In classical antiquity, horses were harnessed with a strap running around the neck, and a team of horses had to be in line abreast–consider a chariot race. The invention of the horse collar substantially increased–I think the estimate is doubled–the amount of work a horse could do, and increased by much more than that the maximum pull, since you could now have your horses in line ahead, with all of the force going forward instead of much of it to the side. Admittedly, this was only relevant to horses and mules–oxen were yoked–but it was still a big increase in available power.
You don’t mention the moldboard plow, now estimated to have been invented in the 10th century.
If I could find my copy of Lynn White I might be able to offer a few other inventions. I will leave you with one of my favorite examples of the high level of arts in the early Middle Ages.
The inefficiency or Roman horse harness, compared to medieval one, seems to be greatly exagerrated.
http://historum.com/medieval-byzantine-history/39924-horse-collar-myth.html
http://www.humanist.de/rome/rts/index.html
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georges_Raepsaet#Ancient_technology_and_productivity
By the bye, horseshoes are a big deal. Protection for hooves means horses can travel on rougher terrain and for longer without injury, which means you can use them in ways and places you couldn’t before.
So a small technical advance in the later, degenerate age after The Glory Of Rome makes a huge difference in prosperity and commerce 🙂
It is precisely because the Early Middle Ages were in fact a Dark Age, that i have long contended that the real Renaissance is the Renaissance of the 12th century. Sure the Italian Renaissance ushered in the Early Modern Period and paved the way to the Enlightenment, it was genuinely a big deal, but it was also in many ways a continuation of an already existing trend. A trend that started with the final defeat of the Saracen threat to Europe in the late 10th century, and came to full bloom over the course of the 12th (the Crusades provably played a role in this). The Italian Renaissance brought back the classics of Antiquity, but the Renaissance of the 12th century marked the end of the Dark Ages. It was by far the bigger deal.
I wish it was easier to find sources on the social changes between the European 4th and 11th centuries or so. It’s perfectly obvious that there was a lot of change over that time, but I’ve found it quite difficult to uncover details.
The trend of recovery from the Dark Ages probably started with the Arab invasions of Spain and Sicily and subsequent knowledge transmission (including of works of classical antiquity, but more importantly of advanced agricultural techniques, new technologies, economic/governmental institutions etc) northwards, not with their defeat.
While the Arab world did indeed have unique discoveries and advances of their own, they also were not sui generis; they too were the heirs of the Ancient World and got as much from (say) Classical Alexandria, the Middle Eastern provinces, and Rome-and-Greece-via-Byzantium.
There was a lot of cultural exchange and bringing it all back home all over Europe and the Near East.
Visited Constantinople recently?
Perhaps my use is non-standard, but Turks are not Saracens in my estimation. The term refers mainly to Muslim Arabs and Moors. Though i will admit i was playing it a bit fast and loose with the timeline there. While the tide turned in the late 10th with the clearing of the Alpine passes, the threat wasn’t truly over until the Norman conquest of Sicily in the late 11th.
I’m not sure exactly what you’re referring to when you say “the Saracen threat to Europe”. If we’re using the term “Saracen” correctly as a synonym for the people’s living in in modern day Israel, Lebanon, Jordon, and Sinai, I don’t know that they were a threat to anyone, much less Europe (Especially the parts of Europe that actually had an actual dark age)
If we’re using the term “Saracen” incorrectly as just another word for Muslim, then I’m left equally puzzled. The late 10th century is before the battle of Manzikart, which is arguably the most threatening Muslims have been to Europe since their initial expansion in 6th century. That threat never really ended, and ultimately culminated in the actual for-realsies fall of Rome in 1453, which is coincidently when all the Byzantine refugees show up in Italian cities, bringing all their Classical Greek works with them.
The only thing I can remotely think that fits the bill of a
MuslimSaracen threat to Europe is as-Andalus, but they hadn’t even tried to cross the Pyrenees since the mid 700s, and as noted in the post was one of the places where “the dark ages” doesn’t apply.
But even further, I’m not sure why the “final defeat of the
MuslimSaracen threat (such as it was) to Europe (or at least catholic Europe because the east is icky and doesn’t count)” would be a Renaissance? What exactly is being reborn? You say “it was by far the bigger deal” but aside from racism reasons I can’t see why that would possibly be the case.
The term Saracen in this context means Arab and Moorish Muslims. They were seriously raiding the Italian mainland and blocking the passes across the Alps through the 10th century. Like Genoa was flat out destroyed and possibly lefy briefly uninhabited by a Saracen raid in 934 or 935. The clearing of the passes by the Provencals and the Swabians, the efforts of Genoa, Pisa, and Amalfi in securing the sea lanes, as well as the the conquest of Sicily by the Normans, finally put an end to the threat. This allowed commerce to once again flourish across the Alps and throughout the penninsula and the southern coast of France. While Saracen pirates would continue to be a problem until the mid-19th century, they would never again come ashore in Italy to seize major trade routes and sack whole cities.
So the issue is not that Muslims are icky, the issue is you try rebuilding civilization while all your trade routes are being interdicted. The defeat of the Saracens was necessary to re-establish reliable commercial links throughout Italy, which in turn played a key role in building up the wealth and prosperity in Western Europe that brought forth the Renaissance of the 12th century.
It wasn’t the only thing though. There was the establishment of what would become the Holy Roman Empire by the Ottonians. Also the Crusades, since the foundation of the Crusader Kingdoms expanded commerce between East and West. Additionally the Peace and Truce of God movement laid the groundwork for the ideals of chivalry, producing a lower nobilty that was more than just heavily armed brigands with airs. More peace, more commerce, more wealth, more learning, more culture. That’s the rebirth, defeating the Saracens was just an important factor in making it possible.
Since it sounds to me like you’ve never heard of the 12th century Renaissance, the Wikipedia article seems as good a starting point as any other: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Renaissance_of_the_12th_century
aside from racism reasons I can’t see why that would possibly be the case
True dat: disapproving of the Sack of Baltimore is motivated by nothing more than racism. It’s only because they were Muslim that we didn’t like Algerian slavers raiding the town! (Even though there were Dutch members of the raiding party and there are theories about local collusion and help in planning the raid).
Can we please avoid the kneejerk excesses of Evergreen State College ‘debate’ here and avoid flinging around DAT’S RACISS! accusations?
No, it wasn’t. It was a regression, a dark age.
Yeah i don’t strongly disagree with that article, but i do think it comes down too hard on the Late Medieval Renaissance. That said the author does seem to be in perfect agreement with my thesis that the 12 century is the real Renaissance.
FWIW, my impression of bad Dark Ages discourse is that people who aren’t knowledgeable about the area mostly forget that the High Middle Ages were a thing. That is, the view that everything was terrible from the fall of Rome to the Renaissance is very widespread, and people who know that the period from 1000-1500 was productive and wealthy are the exception.
And yes, this is related to the Catholic church, since this is often tied up with the narrative that medieval Catholicism was the font of all poverty and ignorance, while paganism and humanism respectively were the saviors of humanity. To combat this absurd notion it’s important to note that Europe was about half pagan during the actual Dark Ages, and that the high tide of Catholicism in the period 1000-1500 was actually an era of civilizational progress
Good points both. Thanks!
It occurs to me that “Medieval” is another term that fudges between 500-1000 and 1000-1500 in order to fit those eras neatly into the narrative.
Alfred the Great’s preface to his translation of Gregory the Great’s Cura Pastoralis was really striking to me as an example of the intellectual decline, as of the late 9th century:
That’s really sad, but also a little cheering, because hey, they bounced back! They went from that to being at the forefront of huge paradigm-shifting advances in modern technology, and got to play global bigshots for a good century plus. Take heart, even when wisdom seems to have been lost there’s still hope.
Alfred the Great is not talking about the fall of Rome, he’s talking about the ravages of the Viking Age. In particular the collapse of the Saxon kingdoms in the face of a full blown Danish invasion. To illustrate how bad it got, consider that Alfred was his father’s fifth son, and that at one point Alfred’s kingdom, the only one still resisting the Danes, consisted only of his personal retainers and a swamp. His coming back from such lows to establish the Kingdom of England is why they call him the Great.
I once blogged about this, specifically about the question of who wrote when. I got some specific push-back in the comments, too.
http://speculumcriticum.blogspot.com/2011/04/why-dark-age-looks-dark.html
Some of the debate (the part I was especially interested in) has to do with the distinction between ‘religion’ & other cultural forms, especially philosophy; but a lot of it also orbits around geography and/or civilization (the Roman Catholic west vs the Orthodox or the Islamic east, or the Jewish minority in either sphere.) But my own point was mainly that in any given century you can find specific people who made genuine contributions.
Oh good, someone remembers Boethius! Admittedly he doesn’t push back the 500 date by much, and the scholarly consensus seems to be that he belongs to the classical world and not the “Dark Ages”. But it shows that interesting intellectual things were still happening a half-century after the sack of Rome, and I remember his Consolation of Philosophy being a breath of fresh air in the “Great Books” class I took. Not sure why that missed the Bloom list.
Boethius was on the philosophers list, but since I did it by birth date of the philosopher involved (I know this is dumb, but it was easier to find than “date he published his most famous work”, he made it into the “1 – 500 AD” bin by a hair – which I think is probably most accurate, since he was the dying gasp of the Roman tradition rather than the beginning of a new one.
In my personal bubble, it’s uncontroversial that conditions got worse in Western Europe starting around 500 (mostly due to the Roman Empire’s collapse, I’d assume), and “the Dark Ages” is a loaded term that’s mostly used by less-than-thoughtful writers use to pooh-pooh everything that happened between the fall of Rome and the Renaissance (feudalism and Christianity in particular), on their way to making some ideological point.
In other words, “Dark Ages” strikes me as being less like “Great Plains” and more like “flyover country”– yes, it does refer to some real quantifiable phenomenon, but it’s frustratingly vague and flexible, and it mostly gets used in polarizing ways. As a result, it isn’t a good choice of descriptive term outside of an overtly political context.
In other words, “Dark Ages” strikes me as being less like “Great Plains” and more like “flyover country”
Exactly! Most times it’s used, even by those who should know better, it’s as shorthand for “nasty, brutish and short (and superstition and theocracy on top of that)”. It’s hardly ever as a neutral descriptive term.
The comments section seems to paint a pretty clear picture of what’s going on here, which Scott hinted at briefly in the main post.
Level 0: The Dark Ages (whenever that time Rome fell was—whenever the Renaissance is said to have started) sucked. People were dumb and poor and died.
Level 1: Actually, many positions in spacetime that occur during your so-called “Dark Ages” are very much unlike the picture you’ve painted, Level 0.
Level 2 (Scott): Look, Level 1. 500-1000 AD sucked based on a lot of metrics, and to say that the time period as a whole did not suck for Europe is hard to justify.
Level 3 (comments): Level 2 makes some good points, but the real issue is the Level 0 people!
Level 4: The real issue is direction-pushing over target-hitting.
Win!
One eye-opener in the comments, the tumblr threads, Wikipedia etc. has been the sheer diversity of pre-debate positions on what “Dark Ages” and “Middle Ages” refers to.
Of course, target-hitting is difficult and demands long waffly essays, whereas direction-pushing lends itself to short sharp “hey quick note if your model of history looks like this [ ] you have no idea what you’re talking about”-type statements.
On the other hand, “in practice, infinite recursions are at most three levels deep.” Which I take to mean that this bottoms out at level 2.
This is basically correct. The solution is just to be very deliberate with terminology. Saying something like “Europe after the fall of Rome was so bad, we should call it The Dark Ages” isn’t shitty because there was no such thing, it’s shitty because pretty much every word in that sentence except the conjunctions is poorly defined or misused:
-“Europe” is a poor geographic scope.
-“After” fails to adequately put an upper limit on the time we’re talking about.
-“The Fall of Rome” is its own separate can of worms which I could fill several comment boxes with.
-“Bad” needs a more rigorous definition (which Scott focuses on)
-etc etc
This ties into an interesting issue about simplification and modeling. Everything we know about everything, basically, is a simplification. And to make it worse, most of our normal knowledge is in the form of ordinary language and narratives which makes it not just simplified but vague too.
Since that makes no statements of the kind “Europe entered a Dark Age after the Fall of Rome and that was bad” completely correct, we really should have some method of evaluating how valid we can consider it.
You say that pretty much every word in the sentence is poorly defined, and yes it is. Can we use that? Instead of going for exact definitions, can we give every word a distribution of definitions, according to how most people would interpret the word?
Letting all the words independently vary in meaning over their distribution creates a meaning-space. Perhaps estimating how much of that meaning-space corresponds to an accurate claim can give us a sense of how valid the vague statement is?
My hunch is that some claims are quite stable in the face of meaning-perturbations and it would take truly weird interpretations to change their truth values, while other claims (and I think this is a good proxy for “controversial”) are highly unstable, with small changes in meaning having big consequences for truth (i.e. their “correctness plots” have complex, sharp edges).
After the Vandals stopped the corn fleets to Rome, Rome shrank to a town. Bam, the dark ages. (Fine, Rome was a slave empire ruled by military juntas who kept fighting civil wars, but it’s not like it was replaced by a peaceable free trade zone with Carnegie libraries in every town. ) For six hundred years the European superpeninsula was an impoverished mess, give or take when Charlemagne got the treasure of the Nibelungs from the Hun ring-fort. Then, after Hastings unified a chunk of France and England, big Viking raids stopped trashing the west coast of Europe, and after Manzikert the Byzantine empire was just a city state with add-ons- not big enough to trash eastern Europe as a hobby. Bam, from dark ages to middle ages. Then around 1450 the French king had the Bourgeois brothers put together an artillery park that could knock down castle walls and let him grab a centralized monarchy, other kings got artillery and centralized monarchy, centralized monarchies in Portugal and Spain started bringing in the wealth of the Indies and Americas, bam, from middle ages to Renaissance.
With military juntas, military history explains a lot.
@scott
I will admit, there was a brief moment reading this where my mind went “An isolated demand for rigor? But this isn’t about politics!” and it took me a second to remember that people can be
stupidepistemically clumsy about normal topics, too.
(I mean, everything’s political with enough degrees of separation, and everything in politics is mutually reinforcing, so it’s not exactly hard to politicize any given topic- but there are still some topics where we can predict politicization with high accuracy, and others where it seems more random.)
I’m increasingly aware of how much of my mental activity is explicitly determined by those around me- I keep trying to compensate for their blind spots. I hope it doesn’t influence the content of my mental map, but it has a pretty profound effect on what I emphasize and how hard.
The strife between Ancients and Moderns
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quarrel_of_the_Ancients_and_the_Moderns
rages for a long time and is not going to end soon, but if you want antidote to ancient bashers, check the works of Lucio Russo.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucio_Russo
According to Russo, the golden age of science was Hellenistic Greece (more precisely the whole Greek world from Sicily to Afghanistan) roughly between Aristotle and Archimedes, and the true dark age came when the Roman bastards destroyed all.
According to Russo, Greeks knew square-cube law of gravity, theory of evolution, discovered America and were generally on 17-18th century level in physics and mathematics.
Usually when non-idiots (and why do you care what Cracked has to say?) try to make the point of no dark ages, they’re usually referring to “The Dark Ages” being synonymous with the entirety of “The Middle Ages”, or more specifically the point between around 450AD to 1400AD. Most of your argument is to re-position the date. Fine.
Except 1000AD is ridiculously late. Your silly list of philosophers would of course be missing a lot from 450 to 1000 because this isn’t a commonly studied time for Philosophy. Neither is the middle ages generally, but it’s especially bad for this time frame. But famous intellectuals during this time would be say, Boethius, Bede, Alcuin, and Eriugena. Those are just the big names. A problem lies in two areas though. One being there are a ton of anonymous texts from this period (and later), and you can’t name anonymous people (and historians of philosophy don’t want to study anonymous people). The other is that as you say, there was a civilization collapse. The population was low.
See I have no problem with pointing out that from about 450AD to 600AD there was very little going on. That is probably a real dark age. It’s also nothing like what people mean when they say “The Dark Ages.” The people who use that term might have forgotten the Carolingian Renaissance happened before 1000AD.
The overall problem is that a population collapse is not a dark age. You don’t talk about “The Mayan Dark Age”, you say “The Classic Maya Collapse,” and even THEN there’s debate about this term up to and including there being “no Classical Maya Collapse” because it wasn’t universal to the entire Maya civilization. Which is also why your very first bullet point is completely stupid. The Dark Ages refers to Europe by all common conceptions of the term. Al-Andalus and the Byzantine Empire extended into Europe, and pointing them out is nothing like pointing out say, India during the Warring States Period.
The entire point of the argument against The Dark Ages is the term, and Cracked be damned if they over-correct. I’m not even convinced they over-corrected, at least they didn’t try to fuzz the date around just to point out the completely obvious observation that *something* happened, and the relative economic position of the Arabic speaking world was higher. You’re not helping the problem by making this ridiculous list of reverse points and then going “oh by the way I understand the argument is based around the fact that the terminology is fuzzy.” *That it is fuzzy* is why people argue against the commonly accepted meaning, and a population collapse and its corresponding affects isn’t anywhere near in line with what anybody thinks of when they hear “Dark Age.”
This all started not from some isolated demand for rigor, but for the very real problem that for at least a hundred years, everyone, even a lot of historians, tended to think the entirety of the time frame between the fall of the West to the fall of the East was some uniquely bad pit of ignorance and death, to which no other event on earth and in time can compare. Any correction of that, even over-correction, at least fixes that problem and hopefully gets more historians into the field and maybe actually reading the literal thousands of untranslated un-edited manuscripts still sitting in libraries around the world, instead of just going on to study WWII some more. Even the tiniest sliver of higher sophistication is better than, you know, NOT being more sophisticated.
This is why I linked All Debates Are Bravery Debates so many times.
I agree that there was more going on toward the end of the 500 – 1000 AD period than the beginning, but I think that would have been true of almost any period I chose – the whole point is that Europe is gradually recovering from a disaster, and with each year they recover a little more. I figured that 1000 AD was a natural nice round stopping point that wouldn’t claim I had any particular reason to single that year out.
So many times? I saw it once.
But think about pointing out Skulls. The whole point is that Europe is gradually recovering from a disaster, but everybody in the field already knew that and no historians are contesting the general sentiment that obviously *some* sort of recovery had to happen and it took a long time. The only problem is what to call it, where the dates are, and if it should be singled out at all due to how it compares to other world events in history. The same reasons there are arguments about the Classic Maya Collapse.
The fashionable sentiment of “No Dark Ages” has a more nuanced position that is obviously correct in light of what “Dark Ages” tends to mean in the popular imagination, and is useful for the purpose it was started. But you’re ignoring that by just pointing to a Skull, then claiming moving past the Skull is an Isolated Demand for Rigor.
I mean, you end Against Bravery Debates by advising people to stick to the object level, and complaint 1 seems pretty object level to me.
I know I’m banging this drum but I think the over-correction (if there is one) is not between “historians agree: something rather unpleasant happened sometime in the 5th century” and the popular view “Dark Ages, what Dark Ages”, it’s the popular view as promulgated for centuries that “Classical Greece and Rome: High point of global human civilisation; Them Damn Christians: wreck everything for a millennium with their dirt and ignorance; Enlightened Us: now we’re not Christians anymore, we can appreciate Classical Greece and Rome because We Smrt” and real history.
There was a disaster and there was a recovery. Funny you picked 1000 A.D. – ever heard the quote from the 11th century chronicler?
That is, the Romanesque and Gothic styles of architecture replaced the cramped and dark ancient styles 🙂
(And dammit, you bet I will punch inna snoot anyone who disses the 13th century! Which admittedly is a lot later than the dates we’re arguing over)
Too late for any of those manuscripts that were (until quite recently) sitting in libraries in Baghdad, Grozny, Sarajevo, or Damascus.
It is difficult for me to comprehend the kind of confusion of ideas that could provoke such a statement.
I mean, you can’t name anonymous people by definition, if you’re using a particular useless definition. But unknown authors are referred to unambiguously all the time. Part of the introduction to Xunzi is a discussion of whether there was a person by that name, and if so, how much of the text might have been written by that person. The same discussion is routine for a huge number of ancient sources. Or compare the well-known Pseudoapollodorus. He didn’t sign his work “Pseudoapollodorus” — we gave him that name to signify that he wasn’t Apollodorus.
As the Xunzi introduction points out in so many words, historians of philosophy are interested in the texts, not the names of the authors. If no name is known for the author of an important work, that impedes discussion and historical treatment in absolutely no way.
Where did you get that graph of lead production, as measured by ice cores?
The paper I know doesn’t have an ice core as often or as regularly as every 50 years. graph
(copper noisy ice cores smooth not ice cores)
Edit: It looks like a couple of people have already said something similar to this, but I’ll just leave this here anyway.
I think I can help explain where this confusion is coming from.
I was taught that the Middle Ages is sometimes also called the Dark Ages even though it wasn’t completely dark. There was no distinction made between the Early Middle Ages (which actually were the Dark Ages, as you clearly show) and the High/Late Middle Ages. So I’ve always had this fuzzy conception that the Middle Ages was kind of dark but not really, but I never had a clear idea that there was a nice separation between the two types right around 1000 AD.
I think this misconception (that the Dark Ages is the same thing as the Middle Ages) is pretty common. It seems like a lot of the articles that you linked to have this same blurring – I don’t think the Cracked article does this, but some of the others have the Dark Ages as lasting 600-1300, 500-1500, etc.
This post really clarified to me that the Middle Ages has 2 pretty distinct periods: one that really was dark, and the other that was at least about as good as the Roman Empire (and then you get definitely better than the Roman Empire during the Renaissance). So basically the picture in the “smug Tumblr post” is accurate as long as the second point is labeled “*Early* Middle Ages”.
Scott, as somebody who has a hobby of precolumbian american history I gotta make a correction here: You claim “There wasn’t any bronze in the Americas” but that’s inaccurate: The Inca and other south american cultures did, in fact, have bronze. The Purepecha, the second largest empire in Mesoamerica at the time of Spanish arrival behind the Aztecs, also had arsenic bronzes, though my understanding is that the Purepecha smelted it for aesthetic rather then mechanical purposes, with a way higher proportion of arsenic then what would be needed for that. (in fact, some researchers think that due to the similarity in Purepecha metallurgy techniques to South american ones and due to linguistic and art motif similarities as well as how they sort of came out of nowhere in historical records, that they may have actually travelled by sea from South America to western mesoamerica)
Obviously, “The Bronze ages” still doesn’t apply to them as it’s an isolated landmass and it’s intended to be a retroactive categorization of specific periods of Eurasian history (Precolumbian Mesoamerica in fact has it’s own “ages”: Archaic, , formative, preclassic, classic, and post classic) but I felt it was worth noting that there was, in fact, Bronzeworking in the Precolumbian Americas.
The outset of this period is marked by the Plague of Justinian, which first appeared around 541 AD and had sporadic recurrences until 750 AD. It is estimated to have killed around 13% of the world’s population. While it was centered on Constantinople and the eastern Med, Italy was significantly affected and mass graves testing positive for Y. pestis DNA have recently been uncovered along river routes in Germany. Some archaeologists believe the plague may have affected settlement patterns as far away as Finland and Sweden, as well as disrupting trade in Gaul and the Romano-British region.
To the North, the Irish Annals of Ulster also (rather tersely) record a “failure of bread” around this time, which may be linked to the fallout of a massive volcanic eruption. Norse sources offer supporting evidence of an unusually long winter around this time. The plague, and the long winter, precede what Scandinavian archaeologists interpret as a period of demographic and economic decline in the broader region.
So it is possible that Europeans of this period had to contend with unusually disastrous ecological circumstances.
edit: On the social front, the Gothic Wars around the middle of the 6thc probably contributed significantly to population decline at the outset of the period. Estimates based on Procopius (the same ancient source for the plague numbers) have up to 15 million deaths during these 20 years.
There is a reason Emperor Justinian looks so wan in Civilization IV.
Chuck Klosterman, in his 2016 book But What If We’re Wrong? (subtitle: “thinking about the present as if it were the past”), mentions the Phantom Time Hypothesis. He writes:
There is also a considerably more ambitious Russian version, which proposes that everything we “know” about all time prior to the 11th century was invented by French religious scholars.
He acknowledges that both of these theories have been “broadly discredited”, including by astronomical evidence (when various eclipses and comets were observed). “Unless, of course,” he continues, “you believe the Dark Ages are classified as ‘dark’ because they didn’t happen at all, and the ancillary details they encompass were manufactured by sinister people who made sure the math worked out.”
The chess champion Kasparov has endorsed the dubious theory that history is much shorter than we are told.
I was thinking this the whole time since the infuriating “The Dark Ages were never a thing. The entire concept is complete and utter horseshit cobbled together by a deluded writer.” It’s infuriating not because of the issue of the Dark Ages (which is more tiring than infuriating), but because of the dysfunctional rhetorical practice of making an ambiguous statement with such certainty.
This isn’t exactly a matter of fuzzy category boundaries, because the Dark Ages isn’t a category but a single concept. Saying that an abstract concept “isn’t real/isn’t a thing” can mean many things in theory, but in practice it means saying that we shouldn’t use it. This can be for many reasons, the most legitimate one being that it doesn’t represent reality accurately (less legitimate reasons being political).
There are really of two different disagreements here: either we we agree on what’s required for the Dark Ages to exist but disagree about the actual facts of the Early Middle Ages, or we agree on what the Early Middle Ages was like but disagree about whether the Dark Ages is a fitting description.
Arguing both at once, typically by using a difficult-to-interpret statement like “the Dark Ages didn’t exist” is a way to confuse the audience and smuggle in a weaker-than-it-sounds argument during all the commotion.
Can we please stop using ambiguous phrases to mean “if we use my meaning of X, X is true; therefore my meaning of X is the right one, and X is true”, and instead discuss what we actually want to discuss?
No we can’t, I guess. Rhetoric that works, works. But perhaps working out a “defense against the dark arts” way of dissolving the confusion is possible.
I wonder what some of the other topics that people are trying to sound sophisticated about while drawing a less accurate picture than the naive one are. Right off the bat I can only remember people talking about humans not descending from apes but merely having a common ancestor. Anything else?
I was thinking of the “US Civil War was not about slavery” thing.
Woo! Something to distract me as I wait to be blown all the way to the North Pole by the hurricane gusts!
Okay. So I will start off not denying that (a) there were Dark Ages and (b) they did suck. I am going to immediately qualify that by saying the worst of them were in the areas where the high civilisation had previously reached and as the power of Rome contracted, those left high and dry behind certainly weren’t having a fun time (being Romano-British wasn’t a party as the native tribes decided to take advantage of the legions pulling out).
On the other hand, the former barbarians were very keen on “So… this civilisation thing, how does it work again?” This is why we get titles like Kaiser and Tsar surviving up to the 20th century – they decided that the mostest coolest thing was to adopt a title based on Caesar.
As to “The Roman Legions at their finest could have licked any land army up to the height of the Middle Ages” – well, yes. And yet, let me just murmur Varus, give me back my legions! On their day. the Romans could flatten anyone – see Mons Graupius where they whomped numerically superior forces who held the high ground. But by the same token, given the right opponent, territory, tactics and strategies, and they could get whomped, too.
The Middle Ages are a different kettle of fish, and I’m casting a beady eye on Petrarch here because you’re not entirely blameless here, bucko! So in the wake of total civilisational collapse, I think it is a trifle demanding to ask “Where are their great achievements?”, as it would be to descend upon Puerto Rico in the aftermath of the hurricane and ask “But where are your great philosophers? What technical and scientific advances have you made? You’re just not making the effort, are you?”
So I’m going to develop my point by treating American history the way Enlightenment polemicists treated the Dark/Middle Ages (and they didn’t make a fine distinction here).
(Seemingly this comment is too long and will have to be cut up into chunks to appease the Gods of WordPress, so Parts II and III coming next!)
Part II: How America was a howling wasteland of desolation in its Dark Ages, just like the real Dark Ages
Let’s start with that swipe about America going from barbarism to decadence without an intervening period of civilisation: something I have learned, when trying to source who exactly said it, was the result of angry French nationalist newspaper having a go at President Hoover in the 30s:
Well, for a long time this was the attitude to America, possibly at its height in the 19th century. Look at the feeling amongst American literati, on one hand, that their output was inferior to European models, and the corresponding English (and Anglophilia was a big motivation for America) attitude as in Dickens’ Martin Chuzzlewit that America was a nation of tobacco-chewing, bowie knife wielding, feet on the table orators prating about liberty while indulging in slavery and mutual slaughter should they feel their ‘honour’ impugned:
Even in the best representations, Americans were seen (as in Bram Stoker’s Dracula, with the character of Quincey Morris) as cowboys; talking slang, free and easy in their manners, prone to guns and the shooting off thereof, and definitely a juvenile proto-civilisation.
As we move into the 20th century, we see English novelists torn between amusement and aghast at the Americans not alone admitting but boasting of their police methods – the Third Degree, where confessions are beaten out of suspects (the infamous “rubber hose” and the finer points of its application):
If you ever read the Rex Stout novel Red Threads, there’s a good scene where the heroine is questioned under Third Degree methods. She’s a bit too middle-class for beating testimony out of her to be safe, but the other tricks can be, and are, used.
Okay! Onwards to the parallels!
America in its Dark Ages is the era of the Salem Witch Trials, the history that Hawthorne loved to use as exemplifying how cramped, stultifying and ruinous to the minds and souls this period was. Pre-Revolutionary America is notionally and tenuously connected to its mother civilisation, but is fallen away from its achievements and glories in many ways. What fine arts and architecture it possesses are all the fruit of English and European learning, craft, invention and teaching – Paul Revere did not discover silversmithing for himself, Georgian Boston did not develop that style of architecture on its own. Its native products are those of barbarism: the displacement of the indigenous tribes, the brooding, overbearing conformity to a primitive social structure and religious frenzy.
Part III: The past one thousand years are only applesauce, it was the rediscovery of and craze for the Classical method of constructing horoscopes that produced REAL SCIENCE!
Post-Colonial America is now in what, at the most charitable, can be called the Middle Ages. It possesses the relics of the glorious past, attempts to ape them with greater or lesser success, develops its own laws, systems and methods in the same way a child attempts to copy what it sees its parents doing. As the purity of Classical Latin was replaced by the debased lingua franca of Church Latin, so too does the native Noah Webster simplify for the unlettered tongues and childish mental abilities of the young nation the ancestral language.
Where are its great philosophers and scientists? Where is the American Cicero, Socrates, Pasteur? Even its boasted army that defeated the British redcoats relied upon a European import who, when he was not throwing pantsless parties, was imparting good Prussian discipline and tactics on a rabble of poorly armed hunters and riff-raff:
(It didn’t matter that von Steuben was gayer than the Stonewall riot and the Castro combined, America needed him and Franklin knew it, so they got him out of Europe before he could be tried and imprisoned for sex crimes).
And so we continue onwards with, as noted by La Liberté and so many others, the retention of slavery past the time the civilised world had abandoned it, civil war re-discovered and given a new horror by the technological progress adopted from the English Industrial Revolution, Prohibition and the gangsterism it gave rise to, the noteworthiness of American criminality and venality, and many, many other unique elements of the American struggle as it held on to and copied the remnants of a culture it could no longer understand.
It was not until the Second World War that the USA obtained its footing as a world power, and as Scott has noted in his post, much of this was due not to American progress per se but the Hungarian High School Science Fair elements of its culture; the re-discovery, in an American renaissance, of the arts and sciences due to the influx of the talents and genius of refugees from the Old World bringing the treasures of Classical knowledge freshly unearthed once more.
And that is how we get the Dark Ages -> Middle Ages -> Renaissance -> Glorious Wonderful Enlightened Us in an American context.
I’m sure some Americans would like to point out “Hang on a minute, Americans did a lot of this stuff on our own, you know! We took what we inherited, refreshed it, adapted it, and built upon it!”
Sorry. Doesn’t count. Barbarians until the Renaissance. Never did nothin’. Middle Ages nothing but dirt, oppression and theocracy imposing mandatory superstition. Only the grandeur that was Greece and the glory that was Rome saved us all. That’s the story, morning glory! 🙂
There is a general academic trend not to call things by their cool-sounding, short names regular people understand.
In Sinology, for example, there was a period once called “medieval China.” It worked pretty well, since it was, you know, a time of transition and transformation between what we usually call “ancient China” and “late imperial” or “early modern” China. But now the serious people call it “middle period China.”
I think the theory behind such things is usually something like “well, we don’t want to give the impression that medieval China was like medieval Europe.” But given that no one who knows enough about China to be talking about “medieval China” thinks it was basically like medieval Europe, I think it’s actually just a signalling treadmill.
You say you want a name “regular people” can understand. Why do you expect a regular person to know enough about China not to think it was basically like medieval Europe? I think it’s less of a signalling treadmill and more of an association treadmill – they’re trying to get people to actually think about the underlying period, rather than automatically bring up the associations that the word “medieval” has.
I’m not a professional historian, but I have published peer-reviewed articles which deal with the history of ideas in India.
There is a very plausible theory by Ronald Davidson that the collapse of the sub-continent spanning Gupta Empire in India led to the development of Tantra. He describes quite vividly what happens when you an Empire falls. Empires are all about long trade routes and extending law and order over a wide area to facilitate trade.
The Guptas (ca. 300-600) provided stability in precisely these forms. Travel and trade were possible. People could move around. Access to foreign markets (anyone further than the next town) meant that merchants got rich. They paid a load of taxes and the Guptas spent it generously on arts and religion. It was a prosperous time. Davidson describes how, as the Empire fell apart, there was mass unemployment from both public and private sector. Men fell into banditry to make a crust. The roads became unsafe and trade routes collapsed causing the crisis to accelerate. Soon many people retreated to walled cities and did not venture very far.
Where the Guptas has sponsored many works of art and literature and supported artisans, in the aftermath of their demise, the production of art and literature fell precipitously until a new Empire was established ca 900 (The Palas).
In many senses it was a “Dark Age”. And I imagine that many similar problems emerged with the collapse of the Roman Empire: economies shrank, and with that came mass unemployment, crime, and wide-spread poverty; funding of places of learning and the production of art and music fell precipitously. And so on. And in Europe it culminated in the Black Death, which ironically, helped reset the economy by reducing the population by 1/3 or whatever it was. Unemployment was a thing of the past at that point.
Davidson argues that the crisis in India prompted a new religious form, which synthesised elements from many different existing religions. It focused on a kind of psychological equivalent of alchemical transformation: using the imagination and magic to transform oneself into a world conquering or world saving god. And this continued to develop and syncretise for some centuries. The same did not happen in Europe, because the Roman Church was independently wealthy by then. No doubt it suffered, but it did not collapse. And it also provided a continuity that was absent in India, both in terms of copying books (and all that), but also in terms of church law. Even in the Dark Ages, priests had authority that devolved from God, through the Church.
I live within spitting distance of a mound erected by William of Normandy in 1068. He built a fort and then a castle on it to dominate the local trade routes. And he did this all over England, both taking control of and making safe, the long range trade across the country. And when the North rebelled, he just killed everyone involved. A small army was able to take over the whole country in this way – in a very short space of time.
Trade, especially the ability to trade well beyond the local area seems to be crucial to these stories. Before the modern era, trade enriched the ruling classes, who spent lavishly and provided both employment and social stability across wide areas. But that seems to inevitably blow out – probably because heredity is a lousy way to chose rulers or provide continuity. Now of course, government is the entertainment wing of the military-industrial complex, and the state cannot be generous because it is starved of funds by the merchants who took control of the world in the 18th Century (as Marx noted). So we have the worst of both light and dark ages.
A couple of very minor, bemusing observations before I go to work.
Objection (3) (“Petrarch wasn’t a historian, how dare he judge that period as ‘dark’!”) seems to become even weaker and more confused in light of rebuttal (2) (saying that one of the major misconceptions about the Dark Ages is that they extended beyond 1000) combined with the fact that Petrarch considered his own time (the 1300’s) to be part of the Dark Ages. Clearly it took multiple vague references to “some dark age” for the concept of 500-1000 as the Dark Ages to gel, and what we ended up with doesn’t even look that much like what Petrarch first suggested.
From the wording, I’m not sure if this might be a deliberate allusion to Star Wars discourse implying that if you think about it, the Old Republic (mainly governed by the “light side”) was arguably as bad as the Empire (run by the “dark side”), because there was slavery under the Republic while there was no slavery under the Empire.
I thought there was slavery in the Galactic Empire, particularly of certain species like Wookiees and Twi’lek.
Under the Republic it is illegal but the laws are poorly enforced on some Outer Rim planets (Amidala is surprised that the Skywalkers are slaves because it is supposed to be illegal).
I sympathise with those who have brought up Ireland and Scandinavia. My concern is that ‘dark ages’ talk implies too much continuity: there is the grand narrative of Western Civi, in which ‘we’ (those of European descent, white people) flourished in antiquity, flailed in the dark, and then triumphed in modernity. My gripe is that there isn’t a ‘we’ that is the subject of this story: the ancient world was a Mediterranean world, and it is only in the middle ages we see a civilisation that looks like modern Europe. The Mediterranean peoples (olive oil people, as Taleb calls them) who went on to share in later European civilisation go from light to dark, but the northern Europeans, the butter people, are only stepping into the light. Take Britain, which has a dramatic, well-defined dark age that is also a lot shorter than the ordinarily cited 500 year span. The period between the Roman departure and the Saxon conversion is pretty much pitch black by all the relevant measures. After conversion, butter people who call the island home (even if they were rather recent arrivals) enter history on their own terms, as something more than a mere foil to Roman grandeur. Sure, the Saxons look undistinguished compared to the Athens of Pericles, but that’s hardly a fair comparison. They do pretty well considering that they had been tribal illiterates just a few generations earlier. For much of the conventional dark ages, the Saxons enjoy what is, by their standards and those of their northern European neighbours, an age of light.
The monk Rodolfus Glaber wrote around 1050 about how Europe had begun to shrug off the burden of the past and was now cloaking itself in “a white mantle of churches.”
In general, there is a lot of prejudice about overlooking the differences between the worst centuries of the second half of the first millennium and the much improved early second millennium. For example, Steven Pinker’s “Better Angels of Our Nature” largely shudders in horror at the entire period between the fall of Rome and the renaissance, without noticing all the spectacular Gothic cathedrals begun around 1100 AD that clearly required a fairly lawful society to be built and survive unpillaged all these hundreds of years.
A simple explanation is that the western classical world had fallen to illiterate barbarians, who took a long time to climb up to the civilizational level of those they had conquered. It’s worth noting that the Germanic invaders didn’t particularly hate the Romans and would have more or less liked to keep things going at the same economic level, they just didn’t have the skills or culture to do it.
You can see something similar in the Late Bronze Age Collapse of around 1200 BC that brought down the palace cultures, but eventually climbed up to a higher level of complexity.
This was really good, you should make more blog posts like this
The classical world’s standard of living, as measured in terms of entertainment and professional sports venues, was pretty high. For example, the coast of Turkey is full of Greco-Roman theaters, such as the one in Miletus that’s somewhere between Pauley Pavilion and Wrigley Field in size. It’s not just benches on a hillside either: it’s built like a modern stadium with tunnels under the stands to make it convenient to get to your seat.
I did a straw-poll-by-comment on Facebook, and no-one[1] went for the “the Dark Ages is just a synonym for the Middle Ages” thing. For a long time I thought the Dark Ages were about 500-1000AD or so (it’s so tempting to be Anglocentric and say 410AD-1066AD) and the Middle Ages are what followed, except these days it seems that “Middle Ages” covers the whole 500-1500-or-so (476-1453/1492?) span, and “Dark Ages” tends to be used to refer to the half or so.
Looking around a bit, it seems that Wikipedia sayeth: “The term was originally intended to denote the entire period between the fall of Rome and the Renaissance, similarly to ‘Middle Ages’ and implying an intermediate period between Classical Antiquity and the Modern era. In the 19th century scholars began to recognize the accomplishments of the period, which challenged the image of a time exclusively of darkness and decay.[12] Nowadays the term is not used by scholars to refer to the entire medieval period;[10] when used, it is generally restricted to the Early Middle Ages”
It wasn’t until a few days ago that I discovered that anyone might even think the Dark Ages and Middle Ages were synonymous.
So the people saying “the Dark Ages weren’t dark, look at all the cool stuff in the High Middle Ages”, they seem to be flogging a horse that’s so dead that it has passed from memory for many of us, and is now nothing more than a whip-marked piece of dirt.
[1] of my British friends, mostly Cambridge-educated.
As historians are fond to remind each other, absence of evidence is not evidence of absence. As a thought experiment, how would you actually show that “dark age” Anglo-Saxons did not have steel boats? We have two written sources about the period, neither of which mentions steel boats, but I could also easily produce a lot of twenty first century sources that don’t mention steel boats, and a handful of archeological finds, most of them burial mounds and some of these contain boats which happen to be wooden. However, these are not a representative sample of boats, it is the kind of boats that they buried very high status individuals in. Additionally we would not expect steel boats to survive the intervening 1500 years, so what are you basing your argument on?
More seriously, almost all pre medival sources we have, come down to us either because there is a classical tradition, where Romans copied Greek sources, Byzantines copied Greek and Roman sources and Arabian scholars copied Greek, Roman and Byzantine sources, at which point these sources were introduced into a western canon. The thing about the dark ages is, that we know we do not have sources, because the Byzantine scribes lost access to western Europe, we do not really know anything beyond that, because nobody copied the sources since then.
The problem does of course not get easier, by the fact that the few artifacts we have are easily of a similar quality to anything the Romans produced.
https://www.google.com/culturalinstitute/beta/exhibit/sutton-hoo-anglo-saxon-ship-burial/gQOPNM9M
So your argument amounts to the claim, that we should neglect the things we have and instead fill in the blanks by a lack of sources. (Note that the decline in lead smelting may well be a substitution effect.)
Having said that, the entire idea of comparing cultures in a way that would fill the term ‘dark ages’ or ‘technological development’ with meaning is of course a fools errant, as 19th century anthropologist found out the hard way. The trouble is, you are making too many arbitrary choices in comparing dissimilar things, to pick a concrete example: Is 1850ies London or the Indus Valley Civilization more advanced? Pretty much our entire knowledge about the Indus Valley Civilization is, that they had canalization, which London did not. So from a modern standpoint, it seems reasonable to just disqualify London for the stench alone.