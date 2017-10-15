Open Thread 86.5

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. As the off-weekend thread, this is culture-war-free, so please try try to avoid overly controversial topics. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
The Moral Economy: Why Good Incentives Are No Substitute for Good Citizens by Samuel Bowles
I would like to thank Wrong Species again for recommending this book. I read it and it partly changed my mind. It seems that a society of sociopaths can never work well regardless of what kind of laws that exist.
Harmful forms of ethics (e.g. ISIS, Nazis, Communists, etc) remain a problem. However having no ethics and solely relying on self-interest does not seem to result in a good society either.
Moral indoctrination is not a good solution either because it hampers reason and promotes conformism in an already very conformist species.
Is there any way out?
Genetically modify all future humans to be so pro-social that causing harm to another human would be unthinkable.
Of course a mutant sociopath might spring up and have the world for their taking
In From the New World, they did so and then some. Causing harm to another human can literally kill you.
Highly recommend the show. Your 2nd paragraph may or may not be relevant 😉
Heinlein has a throwaway line, I think in Starship Troopers, about a past attempt to breed aggression out of the human race. The small minority who didn’t agree to go along were exiled to Madagascar. The result was obvious–the wolves ate the sheep. The Madagascar confederation conquered the world.
(By memory, so not verbatim)
You’re not allowed to argue quantification of “beyond a reasonable doubt,” in criminal trials for the very good reason that we have human jurors who are bad at it.
What should the percentage be, though? (This is a different question than the N Guilty Men question of how many innocent people we can stand convicting for each guilty person convicted.) Should it vary by crime? The standard does not vary by crime now.
They’re different numbers, but I think we can derive one from the other, at least if we know (or are willing to guess) what fraction of the population is guilty.
Base-rates make the problem really, really weird.
The DA gets a report that a doctor is having patients die of increasingly improbable drug interactions. People come in with a cold. They’re dead within a week. It keeps happening.
The DA contacts a statistician. The statistician proves that “P < 0.00001" these aren't random chance. Prosecutor accuses the doctor of murder. Do we convict?
The problem is that the doctor is claiming to have a 1-in-100,000 run of bad luck. That's unreasonable. Until we realize that there are ~1 Million doctors in the US, so about 10 of them should have bad luck on that level, per year.
If we'd discovered this stat after we'd started suspecting the doctor (perhaps doctor was accessing odd or inexplicable drugs), then it would be damning evidence. But the bad-looking-number is a big reason that the charges were brought in the first place.
So, our threshold can't be, "P(innocent | evidence)" but needs to incorporate the chance that someone was charged.
But this itself gets weird. It implies that, if prosecutors are selective enough about charging people, the mere fact that someone was charged should be solid evidence for their guilt.
Part 2 of “does anyone want to meet up in Boulder, CO?”: if you’re interested, please send an email to slatestarcodex.boulder [at] gmail [dot] com and/or join this Facebook group. We could have regular meetings on, say, the third Tuesday of every month (to complement the Denver group), but I’d also be up for climbing/hiking/biking/walking/skiing/etc. with other SSCers.
Does anyone who attended the Berkeley meetup have any comments or suggestions for the next one?
I thought it worked pretty well. I didn’t notice people organizing dinner groups at the end of it, which might have made sense.
Is the open thread a good place to get career advice? Let’s find out!
My situation:
I’m tenure-track math professor at a nonselective SLAC in the midwest. I ended up at my institution in part because I burned out on research in grad school (I still like working on hard problems; it’s the part where I have to produce publishable material on a deadline and be judged on it that’s hard on me; I had some bad experiences early in grad school that kind of messed me up). My pay is low even for academia (about $45k as a 9-month salary, with a few thousand more available if I teach a summer class online). I have very few math majors (currently a grand total of 6; that’s 6 total, not per year) and most of the other students on campus are math-phobic. I’m concerned for the future of the major as well as of my institution, as undergraduate enrollment has been in a decline. Low enrollments in the major mean small classes, which means that I’m required to teach a heavy load in terms of total credit hours (currently averaging 14 per semester), and I’m feeling a bit exhausted as being early-career means lots of preparation time. On top of that, there’s no guarantee I’ll get tenure anyway. I also don’t feel like I’m using my talents well in my current role.
On the other hand, I like my location: I’m in a small town, live a 5 minute walk from my job, have a vegetable garden in my yard, and own a cozy little house with my wife. I do like sharing mathematics with other people, so there are parts of teaching that I very much enjoy. I also like my colleagues; many of the professors at my institution are great people. I’m not eager to move again right now. If I do end up leaving eventually, I don’t think I’d want to stay in academia. The low pay is an issue, but not an immediate problem; my town is low-cost-of-living and we’re pretty frugal. So I’m not sold on trying to leave my current job yet.
What I’m looking for:
I want to find an activity/occupation with which I can (a) use my talents and problem-solving skills in a way separate from teaching, so I can stretch myself mentally and not feel boxed in and like I’m an underachiever wasting my potential, (b) make some substantial extra money over the summers to shore up my low salary, and (c) develop skills for a second career in case I do decide to (or am forced to) make an exit from my current position. Also, I’d need to be able to do this without moving. This is a pretty limiting set of requirements, so I’m willing to call it a win even if requirement (b) takes some time to get off the ground.
My skills/talents/credentials:
I have a PhD in mathematics. My field was in pure mathematics (computability theory, though I started out as a number theorist so I know a little bit of that too), not applied. I have some reasonably impressive contest-math accomplishments from high school and undergrad (USAMO top 12, Putnam HM) but nobody cares about that once you’ve finished undergrad. I’ve also done some programming – ACM ICPC team in undergrad, and over 300 project Euler problems in my last year of grad school while procrastinating on my PhD thesis – but don’t have any experience with actual software development. I’m a decent writer. Beyond that, I’m not sure what counts as relevant skills; I’m sure there are some, but I don’t have a good gauge of what sorts of things are actually valuable.
I’m looking for (1) good ideas for where to start looking, (2) sober thoughts on my prospects in this endeavor or outside academia in general, and/or (3) some actionable first steps. I figure that SSC readers include a bunch of people with similar talents, but who have made more effective use of them than I have, so maybe some of you will have some good ideas.
If you are looking to change careers, software development would be a good choice, particularly since you say you can already program. Assuming you are willing to move for work, you might hope to triple (!) your income if you can snag a job with a major software company in a major center (San Francisco area, New York, Seattle). As a PhD in math, you have a very impressive credential, and the big dogs (Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft) would all be interested in interviewing you.
You do need to prepare. All the majors put their candidates through grueling interview routines requiring coding on whiteboards, and you need to be ready for that. These interviews aren’t particularly like actual software development, but you need to pass them to get hired in the first place.
Working your way through an algorithms and datastructures book would be good preparation. There’s a lot of such books. This one isn’t one of the classics, but looks sound:
https://www.amazon.ca/Data-Structures-Algorithms-Michael-Goodrich/dp/0470383275
If you want to go a step farther, some familiarity with concurrent programming would be useful. This book looks decent:
https://www.amazon.ca/C-Concurrency-Action-Anthony-Williams/dp/1617294691
For more about how these interviews work, try this book:
https://www.amazon.ca/Cracking-Coding-Interview-Programming-Questions/dp/0984782850
If you know anyone at these companies, it would be useful to get them to nominate you through their internal HR system. Things will go faster. If not, just apply directly to an entry-level software development job and wait. It’s possible that HR will steer you towards mathier, more analysis-oriented jobs because of your background in math. If so, I advise you not to fight it; they are steering you towards your strengths.
If pure software development isn’t quite your thing there is a related profession called data science. Data scientists are mad hybrids of business analysts, computer programmers, statisticians and AI experts who focus on finding patterns in large data sets. But I expect someone else in this forum can give you better advice about how to join their ranks.
Seconded, but I would just emphasise that there’s life outside the Big Four (or Five, or whatever), too, and their interview processes tend to be less gruelling than what johan_larson describes.
Alternatively, you may be able to pick up freelance programming work in your summer months. Web development is reasonably well-suited to freelancing. One route to that: learn a web framework (probably either Rails (with Ruby) or Django (with Python)), make a website or two to show potential clients that you can do what they’d be paying you to do, and then hustle hard until you find clients.
Worth considering, but I can’t guarantee that it would work for you or that you’ll necessarily be able to find work that suits your particular life situation!
The problem with part time work in the OP’s situation is that the dash for tenure is already at least a full-time job in itself. Taking on additional responsibilities — such as a summer job doing software development — lowers his (?) chance of making it. I think he should commit fully one way or the other, either fighting for tenure or getting out of academia entirely.
My post assumes he commits to getting out.
I agree. I left academics for tech. I’m very happy with the decision.
That’s an excellent list of recommended books. I’d add https://leetcode.com/ to the mix. It collects questions from the big firms.
The preparation is kind of obnoxious, but you eventually realize that the interview questions are variations on a handful of themes. I’d guess it would take about 120 hours of prep to pass the coding exams.
If you go this way, I’d recommend posting an occasional followup. Quite a few tech-employees read SlateStarCodex and I suspect you could get help with interview prep or even recommendations.
On the same topic: does anyone know which Silicon Valley companies sponsor visas for interns?
For students in American colleges on F-1 visas they can work both during summers and after graduation on optional practical training for a total of 36 months (for those working on STEM degrees).
The visa most appropriate for other types of interns would probably be a j visa. The state department maintains a list of sponsoring organizations here: https://j1visa.state.gov/participants/how-to-apply/sponsor-search/
Keep in mind that some employers may go through one of the listed sponsors rather than sponsoring aliens directly. Also keep in mind that some J visas have a two year home‐country return requirement before you could reenter the US on a different visa.
Thanks! Yes, I would need a J (presumably -1?) visa: I’m a UK citizen/resident.
Yes, J-1 for the primary applicant. J-2 visas are for spouses and minor children of J-1 visa holders. Unlike some other visa categories, J-2s can generally get employment authorization.
The UK does not appear to be on the Exchange Visitor Skills List so the two year requirement would only apply if the US government, the UK government, or certain international organizations funded the internship, which it doesn’t sound like the type of program you are looking for.
Googling around a little bit it seems like a lot of the big SV employers work with these guys: https://culturalvistas.org/
I’m an actuary. I’ve had numerous colleagues who had been academic mathematicians.
The qualification process is painful, but not as difficult as getting a PhD. The work can be very different depending on your role–it can be anything from “basically software development” to “basically explaining things clearly”. If you email me–this username at gmail–I can try to connect you with colleagues who have made that switch and can provide more actionable information.
I’ve been watching episodes of David Mamet’s 2006-2009 series “The Unit” about a special forces unit patterned on the Army’s Delta Force. The series depicts a small group of soldiers (“operators”) and their wives. The operators travel around the work, kill people, and blow stuff up. They live in an almost entirely male world. They are all men, and virtually everyone they encounter in the course of their work is a man too. Meanwhile, all the spouses are women, and their world is the base housing and their children. Some of them manage to work, but it’s a bit tricky because their husbands’ jobs come first and soldiers often have to move. And they don’t know much about their husbands’ work, because all the details are classified.
It’s striking how the show is almost two completely different shows running in parallel. You could edit them that way and air them separately, aiming at very different audiences, of course.
If you like the format, Manhattan used something similar, at least in the first few episodes; didn’t watch very far into it, so cannot say if it continued.
Mad Men had some of that going on too, but there the work lives and home lives were more connected since some of the female characters worked at Anderson Cooper.
Sterling, not Anderson. Although it took me a second to be centain.
I’d watch a drama about the home and work lives of women who work at Anderson Cooper.
Is it good? I was always curious based on how much I like “Ronin” and “Spartan” but I never went back and watched it.
I enjoy the male half of the show: men of action actioning all over the place. The female side is rather tedious.
If you liked Spartan and Ronin, you’ll like The Unit for at least part of it’s run. Those are two of my favorite movies and I managed to make it through the whole series, though I was pretty disappointed by the end.
It starts out pretty decent, but goes off the rails as they exhaust the sorts of stories that will interest your average TV audience and have to start dredging up increasingly silly military narratives on the unit side and soap opera drama on the home side. It’s hard for me to delineate a hard “Stop watching after Episode X” point because there are some very good episodes even fairly late in the show’s run, but the problems appear well before the last episode I consider strong.
Also, the limited budget shows in some really grating ways at times if you have some military knowledge. Like a bunch of Tier 1 hardcases tooling around in Waziristan (which looks suspiciously like the hills outside LA but whatever, that’s actually not too bad) looking exactly like this. I mean, ok, on a weekly TV budget you probably can’t afford this, but -I- could knock up more convincing costuming with a couple hundred bucks at surplus stores and airsoft outlets.
It’s interesting that, besides the accessories and headgear, one difference is that the ratio of beards/clean shaven is basically inverted in those pictures.
I remember watching a couple seasons of the unit when it came out. Pretty good.
There aren’t many opportunities to shower or shave outside the wire.
It was a common vector of ribbing between the spec-ops guys and expeditionary/support guys like me. They’d be rolling in with the machismo and we’d counter that we may not have the Gucci-gear or the luxuriant facial hair but we didn’t have to walk either. Have fun storming the castle boys, we’re going to Balad to get pancakes and a shower! 😉
I noticed they use colored filters to signal the location. Yellow for Africa/hot and blue for Russia/cold.
The HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon was like that. Great show.
Effort post: Medicare (US verion)
With yesterday being the start of the Annual Enrollment period for Medicare, it seemed like a good time to make a post explaining Medicare and the associated private plans one can get. As an insurance agent specializing in said private plans, I often hear from people new to Medicare who have no idea how it all works, and below is more or less the explanation I give them.
For historical reasons, Medicare is divided into multiple parts. Essentially, Part A covers inpatient services like hospitalization, Part B covers outpatient services likes doctor visits, and Part D covers prescription medications. If you’re wondering what happened to Part C, it got assigned to Medicare Advantage plans, which will get their own section.
As US residents may already know, Medicare usually doesn’t cover you 100%, but instead leaves a deductible and/or coinsurance for you to pay. Part A has a large deductible on hospitalization, currently $1316, and it’s per hospitalization not per year so it’s entirely possible to incur it more than once in the same year. Part B has a small annual deductible, currently $183, after which Medicare pays 80% and you pay 20% (of their approved amount, not the actual billed amount, but most providers that take Medicare accept the approved amount as payment in full, and if they don’t they’re supposed to tell you that up front). There are also various other out-of-pocket costs for long-term hospitalization, etc, which I’m not going to get into unless someone asks.
A Medicare Supplement plan, also known as a Medigap, can pay part or all of these part A and B expenses for you. Typically these plans simply pay the same amount you would have had to pay, so there’s no need for the doctors to have a contract with the plan, be in a network, or anything like that. These plans are also standardized by law to make it easier to shop around, and 47 out of 50 states signed on to the same standardization scheme. (WI, MN, and MA each felt the need to have a unique scheme.) Confusingly, that 47-state scheme also uses letters, so that there are Medigap Plans A, B, etc, which are totally not the same thing as Medicare Parts A, B, etc. Another common pitfall is the assumption that because these plans “pay what Medicare doesn’t” that they’ll pay for services Medicare denies coverage for, which is very definitely not the case unless the plan materials specifically said otherwise. Medigaps are also not allowed to include prescription drug coverage, so you usually have to get a separate part D plan to handle that. Medigaps tend to be relatively expensive, with premiums usually over $100/month for all but the lowest coverage options.
A Medicare Advantage plan, by contrast, replaces Medicare altogether with its own plan, which by law must cover all the same services as parts A and B, but can have totally different cost-sharing. They also frequently have networks, and can be set up as HMOs where you have to pick a primary care doctor and get referrals to see specialists. On the plus side, they can include part D drug coverage and extras like vision, dental, and gym memberships. Their premiums are also typically much lower than Medigap premiums, and can even be as low as $0 since they get subsidized by the government.
Part D, added in 2006, is quite honestly an overcomplicated mess. There’s no government option; instead there are several private companies which can each pick their own list of drugs to cover and pharmacies to work with, though by law they have to cover a certain minimum number of drugs in each of several treatment categories. The basic concept of part D was that each year the plans would pay 75% of the user’s drug costs until they hit the Coverage Gap (aka the Donut Hole) at which point the user pays 100% until they hit the threshold to go into Catastrophic coverage in which they pay either 5% or a nominal copay (costs never go to 0, there’s no out-of-pocket cap) until the end of the year. Of course, most people don’t know how much their drugs cost and prefer set copays, so D plans usually divide their drugs into 4 or 5 price tiers and assign flat copays to the tiers where most of the commonly used drugs are. Note, however, that many plans also divide their pharmacies into “preferred” and “standard” and give you lower copays at preferred pharmacies. Plans can also choose whether or not to have a deductible before they start paying anything.
The Coverage Gap gets its own special section as well, because getting in and getting out count different things. In 2018, you go into the gap if your total drug costs reach $3750, and come out into Catastrophic if your out-of-pocket costs reach $5000. That means that if you have a drug with a $100 price tag, and a $10 initial copay, the full $100 counts towards getting you in but only the $10 goes towards getting you out. Also, the Affordable Care Act included a plan to gradually close the Coverage Gap, so in 2018 if you go in the gap you’ll pay 35% of full price for brand drugs, 44% for generics, and both of those percentages will decrease again next year and hit 25% in 2020 at which point the gap is declared closed. And just to be extra confusing, 50% of the price of brand name drugs in the gap, which you’re not paying, is actually a mandated discount from the pharmaceutical company and gets counted towards your out-of-pocket cost to get out of the gap.
So with all of that, if you take more than 1 or 2 meds and are trying to pick a drug plan, trying to find the best coverage manually is going to get real complicated real fast. Luckily, medicare.gov has an online estimator where you can plug in your zip code and your meds and it’ll give you a list of every plan available in your area with an estimate of how much you’ll pay and whether your meds will be subject to any restrictions.
Everyone on Medicare can freely change part D and Advantage plans from now through Dec. 7, so if anyone here is on it or needs to help a loved one who’s on it, now’s the time to start looking at options. If anyone wants to know more, just ask!
Thanks, good write up. One part I didn’t understand when I was looking into this for my parents last year was the underwriting cohorts for medigap plans. I came across some suggestions that it was a bad idea to get a low deductible F plan (I think, it’s been almost a year) because even if the premiums were affordable in the beginning they would get worse over time for some reason having to do with adverse selection–but that reason eluded me and I moved on. Any idea what that might have been about?
Speaking out of ignorance of the specifics: Assuming economically rational actors, I imagine people who don’t end up spending much will gradually move to higher deductible plans, while those who stay will be disproportionately those who spend more. This will become a self-reinforcing cycle, as each time a group of people leaves to save money on a lower premium plan, average premiums will rise, putting more people in a position where it is cheaper to get the higher deductible plan.
But there are new people constantly coming in as they hit 65 and people dying. The part I don’t know the details of is how the underwriting groups are set up. Are their cohorts by age (and state?) within each insurer for each medigap plan (i.e. A, B, C, F-low, F-high) or does it work some other way?
I know this from the insurer side, slightly. (I’ve never worked on MediGap, but I have talked with colleagues who do or did.)
MediGap underwriting and pricing works like this*. Anyone newly enrolled in Medicare can enroll in Medigap at the stated premium, without underwriting. Anyone buying it later (including switching plans) can be required to pass underwriting.
For a given plan and issuer, the premiums can increase for the entire plan IFF the plan costs are higher than the the expected costs.
So what issuers do is have multiple legal entities; company A issues new plans, then eventually stops selling new plans and company B starts selling new plans, and so on. Once a company stops selling new plans, as costs on the pool rise, the rates increase as the costs increase. People who can pass underwriting buy a new plan from someone who is actively selling; people who can’t pass underwriting keep their coverage in the plan they have, but the premiums tend to increase substantially as the pool shrinks to be more and more heavily people who have high costs and can’t re-underwrite into a cheaper plan.
I am not sure why low-deductible plans would have higher likely increases; I don’t know the distributions of underlying costs well enough.
*So far as I know and remember. I’m an actuary, but this is not an actuarial opinion and etc.
That makes a lot of sense. AFAIK F-low deductible is the most comprehensive medigap plan you can buy. If you can choose it without underwriting then all other things being equal the people that choose it are likely to be disproportionately the sickest. But that in turn means likely higher premium costs down the road because you’ve selected yourself into a pool likely to experience an adverse selection spiral. Sounds like an interesting game theory question.
No-deductible F (and C, for that matter, which is almost as comprehensive) is actually in an unusual situation right now, because Congress passed a law declaring that both of them were to stop enrolling new patients in 2020. So unless enough people yell at their Congresscritters to persuade them to repeal that, the pool for F and C will be locked down in just a few years.
Why, you ask, was this law passed? Because both F and C leave you with basically zero out-of-pocket cost, so the theory is that this then enables F and C policyholders to use more medical care than they would have if they had to pay something out of pocket, thus costing Medicare more money, therefore taking away those plans would save Medicare enough money to be worth the trouble. They can’t just force the people already on F/C onto lower-coverage plans, though, because by law Medigaps are guaranteed renewable barring something drastic like the insurance company going out of business, and changing that would require much more legislative work than simply closing F and C to new enrollments. Some other plan letters (E, H, I, and J) were discontinued for other reasons a few years back, and it was basically the same deal where existing policyholders could keep them but nobody new could join. My company still has some of those plans on the books, even; some policyholders have those at rates comparable to currently available plans, others have seen drastic increases, and I haven’t seen enough of them to nail down a pattern.
This is the last post for a while on air travel, unless my sister (who commented on this post) chooses to write some. I’m focusing on Naval Gazing for now.
Also, it was recently noted by someone on the Discord that commercial air travel is safer per mile than being fired into the sun. I wanted to signal-boost this, as it’s an amusing look at how well the aviation safety people do their jobs.
One topic that has come up several times in recent discussions of airlines is boarding methods, and the supposed inefficiency of the methods most airlines use. As such, I thought a column on the subject was merited.
This question almost inevitably starts with someone asking why they don’t line everyone up by seat in the gate area and send them in by column (left window-right window-left middle etc). In theory, this should give the absolute minimum time, as each person has enough space to work, and doesn’t have to worry about someone being in the way.
There are a couple of reasons this is impractical. [sister bean: yes, bean is saying that the method Mythbusters found when they tried to come up with the most efficient boarding method is actually quite terrible. I wholeheartedly agree with him.] First, while it works great in the computer, and when tried out by volunteers, these are not the best representations of what goes on during an actual boarding. Volunteers and computer simulations alike are alert, interested in the process, traveling alone, and aren’t on late connections. How well does this describe the last flight you were on? A good boarding method needs to be robust against all of the various problems people can have while trying to get on the airplane. Parents traveling with small children. People who are exhausted, scared, distracted or otherwise impaired. People who don’t speak the local language very well. People who are flying for the first time and don’t know what to do. People who have mobility issues. People who had late connections and should have already boarded, but are just now running up to the gate. How many of these problems each flight has will obviously vary widely. The described method would probably work very well on a flight from JFK to ORD at 5 PM on a Friday, when everyone onboard is a businessman. It would not work nearly as well on a flight during spring break from JFK to MIA. Airline customers value consistency, so a method is chosen that works in all cases the airline has to deal with.
Before you dismiss this, I usually fly Southwest, the only US airline that routinely lines people up at the gate. And on a fair number of flights (I’d estimate 25%) I see someone mess up badly. Most common is someone holding a boarding pass in B or C getting in the line for an earlier group. There are also people who just don’t understand how the system works, and it’s not at all uncommon for the line to be slightly out of order. Because they don’t assign seats, it doesn’t matter much if someone who should be two places behind me is two ahead, but that would mess up the proposed system badly.
The second problem is one of money. Early boarding positions are a fairly substantial source of ancillary revenue for the airlines, which this scheme would eliminate. They’re also a valuable elite benefit, and there are good reasons most airlines work hard to keep their elites happy.[sister bean: even Southwest charges for early boarding (A1-A15) with their “business class” fares, and they also charge to be automatically checked in.]
Yes, I know what you’re going to say now. “But if we just got rid of checked bag fees, then there would be plenty of overhead bin space, and they wouldn’t need to sell priority boarding.” Leaving aside the financial problems with that approach, it isn’t true. Southwest does not charge for the first two checked bags, and they seem to only have marginally fewer carry-ons than other airlines I’ve flown. [sister bean: Southwest also uses the whole “bags fly free” tagline as a marketing scheme, especially with the rise of basic economy fares where there’s no carry-ons allowed.] More than that, there are several reasons to not check bags beyond saving money. The bag is with you and under your control at all times. Frequent fliers often say that there are two types of bags, carry-on and lost. You don’t have to wait at the baggage claim, either. Elite travelers, who have free checked bags as part of their status, are less likely than average to check bags.
There are a couple of different options besides the system proposed at the start. I’ve already mentioned Southwest, but seat assignments are another thing airlines charge for, and I don’t see anyone following Southwest’s lead on giving up that revenue. The traditional system is to board in zones back-to-front after priority boarding. This is not a good system, as it puts most people in close proximity during the boarding process, although the increasing number of priority boarding groups has made it less bad recently. American uses a different system, basing non-priority boarding groups on method of check-in, but boarding throughout the cabin for each group. Variations on outside-in with random lineup order are in use by a few airlines
You can’t get the death rate per mile by dividing the death rate for the whole trip by the number of miles.
Death rate for the trip = 1 – (1 – death rate per mile) ^ (number of miles).
Death rate for the trip is *not* equal to (death rate per mile) * (number of miles).
However, the latter is a good approximation of the former, as long as the overall death rate is much less than 1. So you can do that division for airplanes, and cars, and anywhere else you’d normally use it–just not for being fired into the sun.
Furthermore, this sort of death rate assumes an equal likelihood of dying at each portion of the trip. Being shot into the sun has a lumpy distribution with all the death rate at the end. A trip which had an equal chance of dying at each point, and an overall death rate equivalent to the overall death rate of being fired into the sun, would have a 100% chance of death at every point on the trip.
So if you do a proper comparison, airplanes and cars will always have fewer deaths per mile than being fired into the sun, and *not* because the death rate of being fired into the sun is 1 / (miles to the sun).
Obviously, I can. How else would you get that number?
It was an attempt at humor, and at putting the numbers for air travel deaths in a form that’s easier to grasp. The sun is very far away, but my chance of death flying that distance is less than 1.
That said, the death rate per mile isn’t exactly flat for air travel, either. The majority of crashes happen near takeoff or landing, although I can’t remember the exact percentage. The airplane is near the ground (obviously), which means the crew has less time to deal with the problem, and the problems are more likely to show up because you’re using more systems closer to their limits.
Eh, I think that statement conveys the right intuition.
Alternate formulations:
If you could magically risk-swap a mile of your commercial flight with a random mile of a trip to the Sun, it’d be a bad idea (even if the latter trip only includes one fatal mile).
You’d have to fly over an AU of total distance in order to expect to die in an accident (not quite equivalent, but it’s similar and also true).
That has the same problem: It would lead you to conclude that a 3 mile trip with a 50% chance of death per mile is worse than a 3 mile trip with a 100% chance of death at the end. Swapping a mile (in an otherwise safe trip) with the first one gives you a 50% chance of death and swapping a mile with the second one only gives you a 33.3% chance of death. Yet in fact the second trip is the more dangerous one.
Some interesting news in this field. Boeing has been pursuing an illegal subsidy case against Bombardier’s CSeries of smaller jets. The US was going to put a 220% tariff on the planes for ‘illegal dumping’. This was a terrible decision by all involved. Boeing doesn’t even make planes in that market any more, leaving aside general free trade considerations.
Airbus just announced that they were partnering with Bombardier to bring an assembly line to Mobile, Alabama. There’s a lot of red faces in Puget Sound tonight. The Airbus marketing machine will now be available to bribe prospective buyers (only half joking), and this may well lead to greater sales of the airplane worldwide. Of course, the chief beneficiary is Delta, who has been the leader in the crusade against Emirates, Eithiad, and Qatar, while buying their airplanes overseas. I’ll give them credit for consistency, although I rather wish they’d show a speck of principle at some point. Maybe I should just buy their stock.
At this point, I’m just going to say ‘A Pox on Everyone’s House’ and be done with it.
In Naval Gazing news, Said Achmiz has kindly agreed to host me. I’ve gotten a couple of semi-prototype posts written up, and I’m frankly astonished at how much better it reads now that I can incorporate images. The current plan is to put up a pair of posts I have written on mine warfare in 86.75 and 87, and then suspend until I get all the loose ends tied up and start posting there. I’ll gradually update and move the stuff posted here, as well as writing up new content.
John, I found some really interesting data on our long-ago discussion of dual-purpose batteries in WWI. The US found that at 6,000 yards, the danger space for the 5″/51 was 96 yds, the 4″ (I think the 4″/50 used on US destroyers in that era) was 71 yds and the 5″/25 was 36 yds. So the low-velocity gun was about a third as accurate as the high-velocity gun against destroyers. (I’m not sure if these numbers are before or after the USN started including ship beams in danger spaces. If they aren’t, add 10 yards to each, the beam of a contemporary destroyer.)
Interesting. The 5″/25 had about twice the rate of fire, leaving the 5″/51 with a net 50% edge in anti-ship performance. Obvious question, given the importance of muzzle velocity in AA fire, is why not just make a high-angle mount for the existing 5″/51 gun?
One of the main drivers for the 5″/25 was a short, handy weapon. The 5″/51 was not such a weapon, you’d have trouble with loading at high angles, and you probably would have needed power ramming, which was not something they favored at the time. I doubt you could maintain half the ROF at high angles. Also, under some doctrines for AA fire in the 20s (there were a lot, believe me), they were mostly trying to create barrages the planes flew through. In that case, ROF dominates muzzle velocity. The fire control probably couldn’t react fast enough for the shorter flight time to be a big factor before about 1930, which is when the US began developing what eventually became the 5″/38.
For those who had never heard the term before, this seems like a good explanation of “danger space.”
Hey! I defined it in the OT86 post. (And put an image in in the revised version, which helps.)
Also, how did I find a new naval gunnery textbook (from 1917, but still) in that article’s cites?
Re USN definitions of danger space, Friedman says they’d switched to including deck by 1917. My usual heuristic is to trust him over other sources unless I have good reason not to. I’m actually rather baffled by that post, as the author explicitly cites Naval Firepower, which is the book I just checked. And danger space is defined at the beginning of the first chapter. Did he just skip to the USN chapter? The RN kept using side-only for a much longer time, which probably had a lot to do with the USN’s greater focus on long-range combat in that era. I’d guess they moved over around the time the Nevadas were designed. The RN didn’t get there until 1916/1917, and they were too busy having a war to play definition games then.
(And just to be clear, the numbers I gave, and the 5″/25 itself, are post-1917, so I’d assume the deck is included. Probably.)
So NavWeaps defines danger space as: “Danger Space – That distance in front of the target, measured parallel to the line of fire, that the target could be moved toward the firing point, so that a shot striking the base (waterline) of the target in its original position would strike the top of the target in its new position. The flatter the trajectory, the greater the danger space.”
Is it really fair to call that a measure of accuracy? It sounds more like a measurement of your margin of error, or “how accurate you need to be”. That is, you could mis-estimate the range by up to the danger space (actually half the danger space, if you’re aiming at the “center” of the ship) and still score a hit. But it doesn’t measure the accuracy of the gun itself (which I would naively describe as the likelihood that a given shot goes where you aim it).
To unpack my thinking slightly, I was basically assuming that the range scatter was greater than the danger space by a substantial amount, so that the percentage of hits would be proportional to the danger space. Some research shows this to be a good assumption, as the 5″/51 batteries were patterning 329 yds at 10,258 yards. If we assume that the pattern size is proportional to range, then you have 192 yds at the 6,000 of these tests, or twice the danger space. If they aim at the right spot, they’ll get 50% hits, while a 5″/25 aimed at the right spot (assuming the pattern is the same size, which is slightly conservative) will only get 19%.
“Accuracy” may not be precisely the right term to use, but the numbers do show that all else equal, the 5″/51 is going to give a lot higher hitting rate, and the system as a whole can’t put in a good enough performance to remove this advantage. The 5″/38 was a more accurate gun, but even for it, a full 6-gun pattern was ~84 yds at 6,000 yards range. The gun scatter was important in making up for the inherent inaccuracy of the system.
Makes sense, and the assumption probably works here. But as you note, you’re implicitly assuming that the scatter is the same for both guns. If they were very different, that would need to be included in the comparison.
In the event, how big was the danger space (and/or the gun scatter) relative to the accuracy of rangefinding? If your initial range estimate were very poor, and you had to “walk in” your fire, then increased ROF might give you some added advantage in getting you more iterations per unit time as you adjust your target point.
This is data I don’t have. In this particular case, most of the scatter is probably pointing error. The weapons weren’t power-operated, and definitely didn’t have RPC, so you’re going to see guns pointed slightly wrong. The 5″/25 might have a slight advantage, but not a big one, due to being lighter and easier to point. And its shell is flying for a longer period of time, which usually leads to increased scatter. Given the magnitude of the difference, it’s hard to see the 5″/25 coming out ahead. Both guns were generally well-regarded.
I don’t have hard numbers on hand, but control of the secondary batteries before the 5″/38 was pretty poor.
Not really, although the idea is good. Time of flight for the 5″/51 to 5000 yds was 6.2 sec. RoF for the 5″/51 was 8-9 rpm, so at 6,000 yds, waiting for the previous salvo to fall would set their ROF, to say nothing of the 5″/25 (which Navweps doesn’t give TOF for). There are some games you can play with patterns of fire to make this a bit better, but you’re still stuck waiting for all the shells to fall.
I’m going to miss the discussion here, I have to say. Am I wrong to think that not all of the SSC commentariat who likes to kibitz on Naval Gazing is going to make the transition to commenting on your posts directly?
Probably not. I was planning to cross-post here until I saw how much better it works in that format, particularly the pictures. What I may do, at least for a bit, is post links in the OTs, and run two discussion threads.
Here’s a question/request/challenge, for you or for anyone else with an interest in this:
Do you have or know of a way, in PHP, to retrieve part of a remote page—specifically, an element of a specified ID, and all of its descendants?
If someone were to provide me with a way to do this (or point me to a sufficiently specific / complete implementation, or instructions for one, elsewhere), then I could construct a way for bean to embed comments posted here (in a specified thread) in the comments section of the corresponding post on his blog. That would provide a way to unify the discussions (in one direction, at least).
I unfortunately can’t devote the time that developing this myself from scratch would require, but if someone else provided me with the hard part already done, then adding this capability to bean’s blog would not be too burdensome. (Bonus points if someone were to build this wholesale, as a PmWiki recipe—perhaps building on this one?)
I don’t think the http protocol allows for that. Your only choice is to do GET on the URL get the whole page and throw away the parts you don’t want.
Yes, I’m aware; the solution would, presumably, involve parsing the HTML response to get the relevant chunk, which is what I’m asking for. This really does not seem hard, it’s just not the sort of thing I have the time to implement right now, hence my question/request.
Hi. Hear you like motte and baileys.
That’s a video of Matt Easton looking around the ruins of Bramber castle, which is of the motte and bailey kind. It is not well preserved, but I think it’s a good illustration of the general idea.
I’m thinking of planning a ~1 week vacation in late Jan / early Feb. Ideally it would combine some light-to-moderate outdoor activities (hiking or canoeing or similar) with some cultural ones (a unique museum, an area of historical interest, a regional art, etc). My initial thought is to stay within the US, but I’m open to suggestions that aren’t too expensive or difficult to get to from Texas.
Some cultural places I’ve always wanted to visit are New Orleans, Nashville, and DC. Some parks I’ve wanted to visit are Crater Lake (probably not a winter destination), Yosemite, and Zion.
Any suggestions of other places to consider, or city/outdoors trip that would incorporate the above?
San Francisco would have pleasant weather, lots of culture, and very nice hiking nearby.
That does sound like a good option, thanks!
Another idea – Hawaii. Most people go there to lie around on the beach all day, and it’s undeniably great for that, but there’s also great hiking, kayaking, snorkeling, etc in an absolutely beautiful setting. For culture there’s a lot of Native Hawaiian stuff that will be very different from what you’d have seen before if you haven’t been out of the continental US. There’s also Pearl Harbor.
Went to Maui February last year, it was phenomenal. Sadly my budget this year is much smaller, so I don’t think I’ll be going back.
New Orleans would be Mardi Gras around that time. New Orleans Mardi Gras is a bit crazy (and hotel rooms expensive; stay out of the French Quarter for less crazy+more family-friendly, less expensive), but really worth seeing, imo.
I went to DC in January once. Probably not a place I’d choose to take a vacation to at that time of year, particularly if I wanted to hike.
California might be a good option. I’m most familiar with LA. In terms of things to do, there’s a battleship (I couldn’t resist, sorry), and a bunch of museums for almost anything. Joshua Tree National Park is 2-4 hours away, depending on traffic, and the highs should be in the 60s or 70s. Might not want to camp unless you’re OK with it getting a lot colder, though. There’s hiking closer, but I have no experience with it.
Weren’t you the one who was looking at coming to visit Iowa a couple months back, but went to Griffith instead?
Yes, I’m afraid that was me! We actually went to Joshua Tree as well, it was great to see in the car (but 110F+, so no hiking).
The battleship is top on my list of things to do next time I visit LA, I promise 😉
Death Valley isn’t your classic outdoors trip but it’s got some incredible, alien landscapes and it is a pleasant temperature in January/February. Four hours from LA is a bit far though.
Four hours being far is an opinion. It’s how far we travel to visit my mother in law for the weekend every other month or so!
There’s a huge difference between four hours as practiced in SoCal and four hours as practiced on open highways. Part of the trip to Death Valley won’t be so bad, but unless you happen to be right on the relevant edge of town, you’re going to have an hour or more of LA freeway, which, even when it’s not rush hour, gets old really quickly. The worst part of my drive from LA to OKC was the two hours it took me to get to Palm Springs. After that, driving was actually pleasant. (Except in Albuquerque, where they just don’t know how to drive.)
DC in January beats the hell out of DC in August, I can tell you that. Not a good time for hiking, though.
There is no good time for hiking in DC; if it’s not hot and humid it’s cold or rainy. The Catoctin Mountains in Western Maryland aren’t far, though. Best in spring or fall and tolerable in the summer. I’ve never been there midwinter, but it’s probably fine if the weather is clear and there hasn’t been a huge snowstorm recently.
That time of year, I’d lean towards Nashville. Good music scene, not known for terrible weather.
Zion is one of the most beautiful places I’ve been to, but I do not recommend going in winter (really, more like November-late March or so). The roads will likely be impassable and most of the little towns nearby shut down right after Thanksgiving until the thaw. Plus, there’s nothing within several hours drive of Zion except a couple other national parks (Arches, Bryce Canyon, etc). Salt Lake City is around 5 hours away, and I found it to be a bit of a hidden gem. The Natural History Museum of Utah has (as I recall) the largest collection of triceratops anywhere, and the food scene is surprisingly nice.
Weather-wise I don’t mind a bit of cold or snow, so long as the roads are clear and I don’t need special equipment other than a few layers and some decent hiking boots. I hadn’t imagined Utah as particularly snowy, though it looks like I may have been wrong there!
Lots of Utah is desert, but it’s a pretty high altitude desert, so it definitely gets cold / snowy.
We did a driving tour of the “Utah 5” national parks (highly recommended) over the Thanksgiving week last year. Had some very nasty snow on the way to Bryce from Zion, and it was definitely chilly for most mornings. And proffesorgerm is right that a lot of the supporting towns (not as bad for Zion, but definitely Moab and the North Rim) shut down all or a lot of services either after Oct. 31 or after Thanksgiving.
San Diego. A ton of museums (including great naval ones) and parks (and not just the famous zoo), weather will be cool but pleasant, it’s probably too cold to swim/surf so finding accommodations should be easier/cheaper. More breweries than you could reasonably visit, if you’re into that sort of thing. Much smaller than LA, so not nearly so annoying to get around. Definite hiking / natural scenery opportunities if you go up the coast, or a couple hours inland are the Imperial Dunes (where they filmed the Dune Sea portions of ROTJ).
Bryce Canyon is pretty impressive.
For a very different sort of thing, the Tucson Gem and Mineral show in early February, the largest such event in the world, is lots of fun if you like markets, especially if you have any interest in gems, minerals, or jewelry. The main show in the convention center isn’t bad, but the fun part is wandering through motels converted for the week into markets. A nice lady from Africa with a pile of ruby rough in front of her. Ethiopians with opal. Finns with spectrolite. People selling tools.
Yosemite is definitely worth seeing, but it’s at about four thousand feet on the wet side of the Sierras, so January or February probably isn’t the time for it. You’ll likely be able to get around on the valley floor unless there’s been a recent storm and the roads are closed, but all the trails will be covered in snow (and unhikeable without snowshoes) until at least March, maybe April. Camping might be difficult for the same reason, and while there are hotel rooms in the valley and they probably won’t be sold out that time of year, they’ll still be expensive.
As someone who grew up in Texas and its road system, I will advise against Yosemite unless you’re okay with driving on narrow snow-covered roads with multi-hundred-foot dropoffs all along one side and not much in the way of guard rails. I drove in and out of Yosemite Valley twice last year, during a clear, dry September, and I found the experience harrowing. And I usually drive faster than average on the interstate. But maybe you drive around west Austin all the time and are used to that, in which case, you’ll have a blast. (But bring layers. And boot spikes.)
If you do go, hopefully you’ll also be within an hour or so of the Bay area, in which case, you might enjoy the Winchester House. Also, the Pinnacles is close by – the US’ newest national park.
If you go to the Winchester House, do the flashlight tour. I found the daylight one kinda underwhelming for the price.
I live a mile or two from the Winchester house and have never visited it. Should I?
You don’t strike me as the type to enjoy it much. You might like the Winchester rifle museum they’ve got on the premises, though; they have a pretty comprehensive collection.
I went with a friend to Pensacola FL in February a couple years ago. Very interesting history (Forts Pickens and Barrancas), pretty beach/Gulf hiking at the National Seashore.
Nashville in January/February is iffy for hiking, but there’s plenty to see and do indoors. If the weather is good, I’d probably go to the Stones River battlefield for a mixture of history and outdoors.
DC is arguably better to visit during the spring, when the cherry blossoms are in progress. Trouble is, that’s a one-month window, and hard to predict more than a week out. If you’re not set on cherry blossoms, though, it should be fine. No inaugurations or fireworks, so you’ll be okay traffic-wise (relative to DC, that is; it’s never good).
IMO, the best hiking is in Shenandoah and environs. Old Rag is the usual thing to do. I often go with a DC Metropolitan Hikers group on Meetup; they usually have something nearly every weekend, and it’s worth my driving down from MD. (And sometimes I join them for Sugarloaf Mountain in MD, followed by a delightful stop at the winery at the base.)
If you decide on DC, hopefully it’s around the time of one of our meetups. Reliably at least a dozen or two of us.
What would hiking in Shenandoah in February be like? Are good hiking boots enough, or would there be more than an inch or two of snow on the trails?
It will of course vary a lot by trail, by weather at the time, and by your experience. If you’re only hiking twice a year, say, then any grade might give you enough trouble that you’ll want one or two walking sticks. Most of the AT (Appalachian Trail) is so flat, though, that we have septagenarians walking it and just being slower about it. …except maybe for the part just south of Harper’s Ferry, and surrounding areas; those were steep enough that I was slipping and sliding my way down a couple of the trails, enough so that I stopped by REI the next weekend and bought a pair of slip-on chains… that I’ve yet to use after five years, because the weather’s been on the warm side. (Last winter, it barely snowed.)
If you’re the type who prepares for the 10% case, I’d advise you to be ready for drifts of up to six inches, but only in flat areas; inclines will have less. I typically hike in a pair of waterproof boots sold by Keen; they come up just above my ankles, and have been great, combined with any pair of jeans.
A few treks include water crossings (e.g. Devil’s Staircase). I strongly recommend walking sticks for those. (I had none, and it was… exciting.) The AT has nothing like that though.
Plan for snow or rain, just in case. And again: layers.
Have liberal prison reform advocates ever considered starting a non-profit to operate a private prison? This could probably work a lot faster than trying to convince legislatures to give the progressive ideals a shot, and if it could achieve impressive recidivism reduction, that would probably go a long way towards getting its approach adopted more widely.
Without buy in from the government, this is highly unlikely to work well.
If you are operating alongside for profit prisons that are squeezing costs and juicing retention rates, your ability to operate as a high-service non-profit will necessarily be limited. Absent some cooperation from the DOC, ensuring approval of non-standard programs and providing comparable prison populations to provide proof of lower recidivism, showing results will be difficult.
And then there is simply the long time lines to consider. Results on recidivism will not be available for years.
My thought was that donations would subsidize costs to allow competition with for-profits. As for timeline length, I’d expect meaningful results well within a decade, which doesn’t seem prohibitive.
The other two concerns are the big questions for me: what are the legal barriers to a progressive private prison? And how close to randomized is prison assignment? I’m sure both of these issues would be big headaches for anyone trying this idea, but bearing in mind that one could shop around for the friendliest state, I do wonder if anyone has seriously considered it.
Putting aside practical concerns of the kind HeelBearCub mentioned, generally speaking these are exactly the people who are least likely to find “then start your own firm!” convincing.
In my experience, those on the left who support prison reform are also deeply skeptical about markets. Most find the very concept of a private prison immoral and support nationalization of the prison industry. Asking them to run a private prison, even a non-profit one, is asking them to be part of a system which they view as fundamentally corrupt.
Beyond that, I would imagine that prison reform advocates believe that they already possess the evidence that this experiment would provide. If you don’t notice the differences in demographic composition between Scandinavia and the US, then it makes sense that adopting their extraordinarily lenient prison policies would produce a similar result. Noticing those demographic differences is racist.
I don’t think this is really true.
As a “for instance”, my sister works for a private foundation that advocates for the food justice movement. They run a working farm where they provide agricultural goods, primarily to “farm to table” restaurants (they also run or did run a restaurant). This is an adjunct to their grant work. They first incubate their ideas on the farm and then use the grant making process to help private, for profit farmers enact those ideas.
They completely recognize that making the ideas profitable in the broad marketplace is essential to these ideas coming to fruition.
The market in “prison services” is going to remarkably distorted for a lack of customers.
Isn’t there some complicating factor though, insofar as operating a farm is natural and so on and so forth? You can find lefty communes and co-ops farming the earth, all across the world even (what else is a kibbutz meant to be?). What I guess I’m trying to get across is that a lot of left types are attracted to farming, which might be why something like this goes against what you would expect.
I will say that your sister and their foundation sound a lot more willing to work within the system than some extreme types I’d expect and maybe those people are a lot more prevalent / prevalent within ‘the left’ than I personally expect.
We should reduce the length of patent protection to 7 years (from the current 20), but, for any patentable item that requires FDA approval or similar government approval in order to legally sell it, we should “refund” the time it takes to get approval (or final denial, in the rare case where there may still be value to a patent that has been denied).
Tell me how wrong I am below.
Patent protection is fine as is, twenty years is a decent and reasonable term. It’s copyright that has gone off the deep end. Lifetime royalties plus 70 years after the death of the author is ridiculous and moronic. There is no reason why J. K. Rowling’s great-grandchildren should continue to profit from Harry Potter.
What problem are you trying to solve at the FDA?
What do you mean by time to approval?
1. Time from submission to response?
Are you trying to give them an incentive to move faster? Long approval time is no skin off of their nose. And under your system, the drug company might slow it down, if doing so could maximize the odds (or, more likely, optimize the wording).
2. Or do you mean 7 years from approval? That sounds pretty bad to me. The drug company will try to get lots of data before submission and the clock won’t be ticking on other people building on it.
Slate Star Codex has a serious information leak which can compromise commenters’ e-mail addresses. I don’t want to go into more detail because the leak has not been patched, but I have reason to think it was discovered a long time ago. If you care about your pseudonymity, I recommend changing your registered e-mail to something you don’t mind being disclosed before posting any more comments.
Scott, I’ve attempted to contact you by e-mail, to get the problem fixed before disclosing it, but I’ve received no response, and at this point I feel like this is better than taking no action. Please check your shireroth e-mail, which should already have a more detailed explanation of the problem.
I’m following up to increase visibility. I’ve made two separate attempts to reach out on private channels with no response. The number of people who know about this is large but doesn’t include the people who can fix it.
Everyone else: change your email address. Go to https://slatestarcodex.com/wp-admin/profile.php. Make it garbage if you want.
Is this “leak” the “the URL to your user icon contains the MD5 hash of your email address” one?
Because that is literally how gravitar works, and how it is supposed to work.
No, it isn’t.
Can confirm. This is bad.
I see it too. Yeah, that’s bad.
Garbled my email. Hopefully we can get this fixed soon.
Fourthed. Luckily I don’t care about my pseudonymity (see the link in my username).
This was fixed a while ago and got un-fixed at some point; it should now be fixed again, I think. Sorry it took so long; someone reached out to me a while ago, but it got lost in the noise. (This isn’t really my area – I’m just in charge of the client-side JS stuff – but I happened to have looked into it previously.)
That said, as pointed out below, the icon system on the blog exposes an MD5 hash of your email address, which is only barely more secure than plaintext. So you should not rely on the email address you use here being secret, even now.
(You shouldn’t anywhere else, for that matter.)
If I change email addresses now, will it still be a problem?
Still alive and well and not relocated to the North Pole after
Hurricane Tropical Storm Ex-HurricaneFeck It The Big Wind Ophelia!
Got off fairly lightly down here, not as apocalyptic as the forecasts made out – very windy, the worst were the gusts of wind which were severe, and some rain but honestly not as much as I expected. More like a November winter storm than the kind of disaster well-meant American advice about preparing for a hurricane on social media had led me to expect. Power was out mid-day for about three hours but the national power company did very well to get it back (round here, anyway; there are still outages all over the country).
Though nationwide there were three deaths, one in the locality, involving trees blown down – two landed on cars, one was a guy trying to clear a fallen tree on the road and another tree/part of a tree landed on him. But that was the worst of it and really we got off lightly, apart from some roofs being blown off in various parts of the country. We didn’t even get the yellow/orange/red skies the English are now getting!
And there were some eejits who went windsurfing, surfing and swimming even in the gale force winds. You couldn’t be up to them!
I believe this video from Hurricane Sandy is relevant to that last part.
By way of GrrlScientist (and Virgil): Sunt lacrimae rerum et mentem mortalia tangunt.
So, two random sets of comments on two of my hobbies: tabletop gaming and Minecraft.
A new chunk of playtest for Eclipse Phase v2 just came out recently. This game…ah, this game. On one hand, I want to recommend it to the people here, since the main themes of the game are about transhumanism and deal with lots of interesting questions which people like to wrestle with here.
On the other two hands, the rules are still very poor, and the game doesn’t really understand the questions it’s asking. The rules are ridiculously fiddly when it comes to things like gear and body modifications. There are huge gains to be had by carefully examining the gear lists and picking just the right combination of equipment, which seems at odds with the stated intent of play (to be ready to be fast and loose with everything you own, including your body.)
But worse than the fiddly bits is the way the game falls completely flat on its face when you engage with its premise even a little bit. The game features, among many other things, make-anything-nanotech-assemblers (including more nanotech assemblers), full brain-reading, and easy uploading, downloading, and copying of consciousness, and even some editing (although that and reintegration of copied minds have notable limits.)
One of the game’s taglines is “Your mind is software; hack it.” But the game has huge chunks of the system which fall over when you even try to do that. Take that whole mind reintegration thing. Eclipse Phase is a horror game. There are rules for taking mental HP damage, getting traumatized, and going insane. Messing up on a mental editing check or waiting too long to reintegrate with one of your mental copies causes mental stress.
But your brain is software. You can just wipe the copy of the mind that you botched and try again. You can copy the mind dozens or hundreds of times over and make the attempt dozens and hundreds of times. If the copies of you are too similar, you can copy yourself dozens or hundreds of times, put all of yourselves through enough simulated time and randomized simulated experiences so that you diverge, then have all of your divergent copies attempt, then wipe all of the copies and all but the best result of the psychosurgery. And all this takes is a little time, a little bit of computing space, and the willingness to actually engage with the setting’s mechanics.
Does anyone else here enjoy tabletop games, and have any of you looked at Eclipse Phase, old or new? If so, what do you think?
—
The other thing I’ve been doing lately is attempting to build my own Minecraft mod pack for 1.12.2. I’ve run into something which feels like there should be a solution out there, but if there is, I haven’t found it. Most Minecraft mods had dependencies; many mod writers put their core functionality into an API mod, then have that be a dependency for all of their main mods. Some mods use other entire mods as dependencies; for example, the Botania mod depends on Quark, which in turn depends on AutoRegLib.
There’s a handy website called Curseforge, which hosts mods and tracks dependencies. What I want is to be able to put together a list of mods, hit a button, and get the latest 1.12.2 version of each mod and each mod’s dependencies. I’ve come most of the way to writing a utility in Python which scrapes the curseforge pages and does the downloading, but I’ve held off on building the recursive dependency tree builder, because I really hate dealing with recursion.
Anyone here a fan of modded Minecraft? If so, is this a solved problem where I’m just not aware of the solution?
(Epistemic status: haven’t touched this stuff seriously in like six years… but I checked in a few months ago and very little seems to have changed)
The Technic Launcher auto-installs modpacks but I don’t think it works like the apt-like solution you’re asking for; it doesn’t do dependency management and needs lots of provided configuration.
Minecraft mods don’t… really work that way, installing any more than a few mods usually requires a lot of really fiddly configuration and testing for conflicts. Block and item ID conflicts alone mean you can’t just drop things in to the Forge mod folder and expect it to work with more than like three mods.
There’s a reason the pre-built packs became so popular so fast and why the wars over them became so white-hot. Unfortunately the lady with the skills to fix all these problems got toxicity-ed out of the Minecraft community and went off to build her own thing from scratch. As far as I know they still haven’t fully recovered from Eloraam leaving, she’s the reason you don’t still have to un- and re-zip your Minecraft JAR all the time. 😛
Why do you want to build your own from scratch anyway?
Enh? Why?
I haven’t seen the v2 rules, but v1 Eclipse Phase was a frustrating game. Fantastic premise, and some parts of the rules show a lot of promise, but they’re full of weird, awkward issues that have to be ignored or houseruled around. Kinda reminds me of D&D 2E that way, except that this is supposed to be semi-serious SF so it’s a lot harder to fall back on “it’s just a stupid game, we should really just relax”.
I also think I’d have been happier if it figured out whether it wanted to be Altered Carbon or early Charles Stross and stuck with one. I don’t care which, they’re both good. But their approaches to the whole transhuman issue are incompatible in subtle ways, which tend to get a lot less subtle once you let a half-dozen half-drunk, half-psychotic players gnaw at them for a couple of hours.
To be fair, though, I expect there are maybe a hundred people in the world who’re capable of writing good transhumanist SF, and most of them are in fields less fickle than RPG publishing. And I can’t condemn any game too much if it lets me play as an uplifted octopus.
Based on my experience with Eclipse Phase, my view is basically the same as Nornagest’s and yours. (Background: I have been playing D&D and similar for many years.)
Noobish question about WordPress: How can I receive comment notifications that are 1) not through e-mail and 2) only for replies to my comment? I can live without (1), so I checked “Notify me of follow-up comments by email.” But that gave me notifications about all comments on the post, failing (2), which I’m far less willing to concede.