Open Thread 86.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread.
Meta
Naval Gazing:
Fire Control, Part 2
Series Index, Part 1
Last time, I talked about the origins of naval fire control, and the basic problems that fire control systems have to solve. The fire control systems on Iowa are recognizable as descendants of the early systems, solving the same problems, but in a much more integrated and sophisticated way. Iowa’s two main battery directors, designated Mk 38, each have an integrated rangefinder 26.5 ft (separate rangefinders have an irritating tendency to range on ships other than the one the director is looking at) and are fully capable of providing level, cross-level, target range, target bearing, and estimates of target course and speed. This data is sent to the plotting rooms via a devices called synchros. The synchro is a special type of electric motor, in which what happens on one end is mirrored exactly on the other. This is helpful as the synchro is continuous and more precise than the step-by-step motor. Most importantly, though, it is self-aligning, allowing recovery from power outages and quick switching of inputs and outputs.
Each plotting room contains two main devices, the Mk 8 rangekeeper and the Mk 41 stable vertical. The Mk 41 is a specialized gyroscope that is the preferred source of level and cross-level data for the ship. It is more accurate than the Mk 38, and does not have to see the horizon to function. Interestingly, it is designated in the director number sequence, and is considered a director in the ship’s fire control schematics.
The Mk 8 is a fully mechanical fire-control computer, a distant descendant of the mechanisms first used to find range rate. (I’ve written more about the history here before.) The target data from the director is combined with data on the ship’s course and speed to create a virtual model of the engagement. The relative bearing and range to the target are tracked in real time, giving a constant estimate of the latest range rate. Iowa’s own movement is fully compensated for, allowing the ship to maneuver while still engaging the enemy effectively. (Sadly, compensating for enemy maneuvers is still rather difficult.) The director also has the appropriate ballistic cams to deal with the final range to the target. Manual inputs for air density, average muzzle velocity, and wind speed and direction allowed those factors to be taken into account as well. In the past I’ve claimed that the system included compensation for things such as the coriolis effect and the magnus effect. It appears that this is not quite the case. There is a compensation for overall drift, but I’m not sure how this is calculated, or if it’s simply empirical. I don’t have a copy of the Mk 8 manual, which is probably the only place the full logic is laid out.
The gun orders are passed from the rangekeeper to the turrets themselves, where the last pieces are put into place. Mechanisms in each turret compensate for parallax (the offset between the turret and the fire-control reference point, usually the conning tower) to ensure that all of the shells land in the same place instead of producing a 400 ft pattern, as well as for barrel wear in each gun (which reduces muzzle velocity) and for any misalignment of the turret roller path with the ship’s level. The turret itself can be operated in follow-the-pointer mode, although the US was the first to introduce a successful Remote Power Control (RPC) system. RPC involves replacing the guy matching pointers with a set of synchros and servos that automatically drives the gun to point where the orders tell it to. While this sounds simple today, it was at the cutting edge of contemporary technology, and gave the US a major advantage.
The guns themselves could be fired from inside the turret, or, more commonly, from a pair of triggers on the stable vertical. There were two different modes, and two different methods of firing. In normal weather, the stable vertical sent both level and cross-level continually to the rangekeeper, and the guns constantly moved to match it. If the ship was moving too much for the guns to keep up, selected level (or cross-level) was used instead. No attempt was made to compensate for the other axis, and a constant value, representing about the midpoint of the movement, was sent to the rangekeeper. When the ship rolled into the correct position, a contact on the gyro met another on the frame of the stable vertical. If the automatic firing key was pressed at that time, it completed a circuit and fired the guns.
Even with all of this sophistication, spotting was still necessary. However, another development greatly simplified cross-checking the solution against the real-world. Not only did the turrets have RPC, but the director did as well. The rangekeeper kept it pointed at where it thought the target was, and if the target moved out of the crosshairs, this meant the solution was off. The crew would bring it back on target, updating the rangekeeper’s solution in the process. The result? A closed-loop control system, running on late 30s analog technology. As an example of how good this system was, during the bombardment of Ponape Atoll in 1944, Iowa was sighting on a reference point (and spotting the fire from there). The ship sailed out of sight for 15 minutes with the director in auto-track mode. When the reference point came back into view, the solution was off by 100 yards of range and 1 milliradian (.05 degrees).
Impressive as all of this is, Iowa’s designers considered the possibility of damage. There are two Mk 38s, and two main battery plotting rooms, each with one Mk 8 and Mk 41. These can be cross-connected, but the directors are high in the ship and inherently impossible to armor. A third (auxiliary) director (a Mk 40) is placed in the upper level of the conning tower. This is a fairly simple system, using optical stabilization and a Mk 3 ballistic computer. It also had a trunnion-tilt (cross-level) corrector attached. This position was primarily used as a target-designator for the main directors, as it was where the ship’s gunnery officer was stationed.
In extremis, the turrets could fire under local control. All three turrets were completed with 46-ft baseline rangefinders, although the rangefinder in Turret I was removed as it tended to get blinded by spray, and improved radar had rendered it less useful. There are sighting hoods on the sides of each turret for one trainer and three pointers (each gun elevates individually and has its own pointer), and a Mk 3 ballistic computer (without trunnion-tilt corrector).
There were also four Mk 37 directors for the 5” secondary battery, tied to Mk 1A computers paired in the forward and aft secondary battery plotting rooms. These are right next to the main battery plotting rooms, and there are suggestions that the directors can be cross-connected in some of my books. This may have had to be done manually, with cables passed through a porthole in the bulkhead between the two rooms. The Mk 37 was very similar in principle to the Mk 38, although it had to deal with targets in 3 dimensions. It was a fantastic system, which I’ll probably talk about later, when I finish the book I’m reading on the subject.
One thing I haven’t mentioned is radar, with good reason. The system as originally designed did not have radar (and in fact, optical bearing information remained preferred over radar bearing even in the 80s), although a few of the designers did know it was coming, and made sure that the directors had flat roofs. However, the second-generation Mk 8 radar had been installed on Iowa before she was even commissioned, giving full blind-fire capability. This was an early mechanically-scanned phased-array system, and it was replaced in the 1945 with the Mk 13 that is still on the ship today.
When the ships were reactivated in the 1980s, a pair of HP digital computers were added as adjuncts to the Mk 8. These were used to provide a much better estimate of initial muzzle velocity and compensate for Earth’s curvature and rotation, trunnion height, target height, and wind, in the form of spots into the computer. The biggest problem was that the Mk 8s were limited to a fairly small range of muzzle velocities for the 1900 lb and 2700 lb shells, and any new shells had to be ballistically identical to one of these. The subcaliber shells under development would have required a different computer, and it was planned to replace the Mk 8s with the Mk 160 digital ballistic computer used on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, although the ships were decommissioned before this happened. My source indicates this was only an issue of cams, and nothing to do with improving accuracy.
I had a friend of mine who isn’t a naval geek review these posts before they went up to try to improve readability. During the process, he said “I like the idea of human military history being a series of patch notes where the devs take a hardline stance against reversing buffs and almost never hand out nerfs” and gave me the following “patch notes”, which I felt I had to share.
Old posts, included for reference [In the Google Doc I used]
patch notes: replaced old post with a newer, more up-to-date one.
massively improved guns
patch notes: buffed ship-based guns to incentivize naval combat.
made them much more powerful than the heavy guns for a short period
patch notes: buffed light guns for balance
the director
patch notes: buffed heavy guns to match the recent buffs to light guns
rapidly-improving torpedoes
patch notes: buffed torpedoes to avoid making guns in general too overpowered
It is more accurate than the Mk 38
patch notes: added the Mk 41 gyroscope to replace the Mk 38
gave the US a major advantage
patch notes: added the remote power control (rpc) system to specific servers: north america (west), north america (central), north america (east). other servers will receive the update shortly.
but the director did as well
patch notes: added rpc to the director so more users would have access to it.
improved radar
patch notes: buffered radar to make up for recent improvements in line-of-sight targeting.
the rangefinder in Turret I was removed as it tended to get blinded by spray
patch notes: removed turret 1’s rangefinder due to a persistent bug where particle effects from the water would cover up the viewing point.
although a few of the designers did know it was coming, and made sure that the directors had flat roofs
patch notes: flat roofs added to the directors on the Iowa in preparation for a later set of radar tweaks.
replaced in the 1945 with the Mk 13
patch notes: replace the Mk 8 radar with the Mk 13 radar due to bugs with the mechanical phased-array system.
a pair of HP digital computers were added
patch notes: added a pair of HP computers, which should improve the feel of the ship in general for Iowa players.
How precise were battleship guns? Putting aside aiming technology, suppose I kept the same elevation/bearing set for the guns on an unmoving ship and fired salvo after salvo. How big is the circle I could reasonably expect most of my shots to land within?
Did this meaningfully improve from Dreadnought to Iowa?
non naval-gazing related question
How are you always the first one to respond to every new OT?
We’ve had a lot of good threads on book recommendation – what about specifically for audiobooks?
With audiobooks, a good narrator is key. If I’m distracted by crappy pronunciation or bored by lack of energy, it yanks me out of the story. I’ve dropped a few podcasts due to a podcaster who, while having a good grasp on their material, have grating presentation. And as much as I love the concept, I’m done with Librevox: their quality control is nonexistent and it just ruins the source material.
Lately I’ve been most impressed with the Kingkiller audiobooks – the narrator does phenomenal accents. Every new place the story goes there’s a new accent to be impressed by, and it actually helped carry me through a few lulls in the plot.
Other good examples are Dresden Files, Game of Thrones, and Master and Commander, though the latter I admittedly haven’t heard since high school. Special mention goes to Hardcore History (they’re basically audiobooks…) – I haven’t encountered any podcaster with anywhere near the narrating chops as Dan Carlin.
I’ve also been greatly enjoying the Blackstone Audio Aubrey-Maturins (listened to Desolation Island on a road trip last week) — second the recommendation.
I don’t like Harry Potter very much, but thought that Stephen Fry’s rendition of the British ones was captivating.
Jim Dale did an amazing job with the Harry Potter books. Seriously.
Deepness in the Sky uses the same narrator as the MHI series, which is – uh, disconcerting. But he is quite good.
Pretty much all of Brandon Sanderson’s books get good narration; not a huge fan of the Stormlight Archive narration, whose narrators also narrated the Wheel of Time books, but it is less because they are bad, so much as that I dislike when books change narrators.
Douglas Adams did a pretty good job narrating his own stuff; Stephen Fry and whatever the Arthur Dent actor’s name is, not so much.
I like Dan Carlin enough to listen to all of his podcasts, and will likely get around to buying them all, but damn if I don’t start giggling every time at the way he says “ENDQUOTE”.
Haha, yes. “Quote” and “Endquote” come across kinda goofy but I actually really like the inflection on the stuff in between.
Personally, I don’t use audiobooks. I have my phone set up to read me regular ebooks. It’s probably not as good as real audiobooks (the text-to-speech engine occasionally makes interesting choices), but I only need to get the ebook, which is easier, cheaper, and doesn’t require dealing with large files.
Ah, interesting. Finally a reason it could be worth using my phone for audio instead of a dedicated cheapo mp3 player. Though for best of both worlds I’d probably want to export the ebook auto-read to an mp3 and put that on the device whose battery and physical integrity I don’t care about.
I’ve listened to a few of Jon Ronson’s books in audiobook form, including The Psychopath Test, Them, and So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed, as well as his podcast series on Audible called The Butterfly Effect. Jon Ronson narrates all of them, and his soft voice with a British accent is an absolute delight to listen to.
The books are all good, too. Them and So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed might be of interest of some people here interested in culture wars and fringe political/social groups.
I’m currently listening to Lolita by Vladimir Nabokov narrated by Jeremy Irons, and his creepy Humbert is just excellent. I mostly think of his Scar voice, but it’s not quite the same and does a great job bringing the creep level to at least 9000.00001. Also, the book is masterfully written. I might get a written copy to read after finishing it on audio, because it’s just filled with beautiful passages.
What poorly-known technology, either extant or theoretical, do you find particularly exciting / wish was better known?
For me, it’s definitely the nuclear salt water rocket (I apparently share this love with Charles Stross, who keeps finding excuses to stick them into his books.) A quick description: dissolve as much uranium salts as you can into a big tank of water. (This tank is heavily baffled with neutron absorbing material.) When you want to go fast, squirt the water into a combustion chamber, assembling a large contained mass…which goes prompt critical. (“critical” is to “prompt critical” as “nuclear reactor” is to “nuclear bomb”.) The runaway fission reaction rapidly disassembles itself out the back of your rocket. The best part: someone who knows more nuclear physics than me did some mathematical analyses that proves the radiation also goes backward, so you don’t irradiate yourself. Or so he claims–I can’t really verify it. Hope he’s right!
End result is an engine with ludicrously high specific impulse (exhaust velocity) but also very high thrust (this scales up quite well to large quantities of propellant.) It’s not unique in hitting this holy grail [1], but it’s definitely the coolest way.
I don’t understand why anyone gets excited about Orion drives, let alone boring nuclear thermal dreams. Why would you bother building crazy ablative pusher plates, or finicky fission piles, when you can instead have a continuously firing nuclear bomb directly shoot its working mass out the back of your rocket at something like a percent ofc?
(Paging John Schilling to tell me how everything I just said is wrong, amateurs tend to.)
[1] I recently saw a good explanation of just why it’s so hard to hit high specific impulse (efficiency) and high thrust, which made more sense than most: it’s just dimensional analysis. Specific impulse has units of velocity (well, it’s quoted in units of time, but this is a really stupid convention. Fundamentally your engine is more efficient at getting thrust out of propellant if the propellant goes out the back faster.) Thrust has units of force. Velocity times force equals power. If your engine pushes really damn hard and is really efficient at getting thrust out of propellant, it’s necessarily using the same power as a decent sized nuclear plant…and hence probably has one.
NSWR: For people who think the normal Orion drive is too boring!
It’s definitely an interesting idea, but I can’t shake the feeling that it’s the sort of thing you come up with on a dare to find the weirdest and most dangerous type of propulsion you can.
I mean, to me it sounds safer than Orion–at least the Death Destroyer Of Worlds is, in principle, moving away from your vessel. Continuous loads vs pulsed ones also sound better to me all other things being equal.
Lately, I’ve been interested in reverse dictionaries. The mathematician in me prefers the term “inverse dictionary” – anything that takes a meaning, and gives you a word or term. But “reverse dictionary” seems to be the consensus term, at least according to english.stackexchange. Another very similar term is “conceptual dictionary”. The trouble with RDs and CDs, however, is that nothing quite scratches the itch.
There are things which come close. OneLook Thesaurus, Wordsmyth.net, and reversedictionary.org (I’m twitchy about the spam detector right now, so no links, sorry – a quick search should turn each up) seem to be the top players online. All have varying success with definitions such as:
male parent
father of father
brother of father
slang for milk
someone who is afraid of flying
literary term for an obsession
dish containing chopped meat, beans, lettuce and tomato inside a tortilla
blue metallic element
fourth largest moon of Jupiter
taxonomic order containing bats
In general, all seem to do some sort of word search among the definitions it has. They no doubt rely on the user using common words in the definition they have. They aren’t trivia question answerers a la Watson. None appear to be able to do any semantic processing, although it’s hard for me to construct an experiment for this.
Does anyone know of alternate references? Are these the state of the art in online reverse or concept dictionaries? Any other thoughts?
Isn’t that basically google?
I know reverse dictionary as the term for a dictionary with words spelled backwards, which is something that, as far as I know, only linguists have use for.
I’m searching for a Founder’s Pledge-style mechanism for employees instead of founders.
I want to pledge X% of any value I gain in an exit event to EA Funds. I want other interested people in my company to be empowered to make a similar pledge. And I want it to be trackable and sharable internally to inspire others to join/pledge. For this to work it needs to be legally binding like Founder’s Pledge.
I imagine I can create the technical framework for such a system (it doesn’t seem that complicated). What I need is someone who is familiar with startups/exits/equity to help on the legal side of things. Even better, do you work for or with Founder’s Pledge? I’ve emailed them but haven’t heard back yet.
What are your thoughts on Catalonia? To me the whole thing looks like a situation that could be solved in a very simple way and the Spanish are turning it into a rather tragic telenovela. I cannot help not to compare this with Czechoslovakia. But while Czechoslovakia split in a very friendly way, the Spanish and the Castillians (although mostly the Castillians) are doing all they can to make the other side hate them more.
I understand that other countries don’t really care about Catalonia, but still it is a bit shameful when the EU and the French government in particular not only does not condemn the Spanish police actions during the referendum but also threatens Catalonia with expulsion from the EU in case they declare independence.
On the other hand, it should be said that many things about the way the referendum was organized were far from koscher. I am not talking about the provisionary way it actually happened, since that wast mostly the fault of the Spanish government which tried everything to prevent it from happening, but rather the way the law about the referendum was passed in the Catalan parliament. Nevertheless, I cannot find a single good reason why Rajoy, who really just had to proclaim the referendum as invalid and not recognize it regardless of the result (and the result was more likely to be a close “stay”…not after what happened now though). Unless I am missing something it is a stunning example of diplomatic illiteracy.
Now Rajoy threatens Catalonia with removing all of its state rights and being controlled directly from Madrid. If that actually happens I would not be entirely surprised if Spain devolved into the Yugoslavian scenario.
I can understand opposition to separatism if the separatists want to join another country, particularly a big country, particularly a hostile country (like Russia in Ukraine). I cannot understand it, when all they want is independence, especially when you can still keep the common market, even the currency would stay the same as Catalonia could simply keep using Euro…that is if Spain did not block its EU membership which they would (even though it would hurt them just as much as the Catalonia). There are only two reasons why they might want to prevent Catalonia from leaving- The first is that Catalonia pays more on taxes than it gets, but the difference is not that staggering. I think they represent about 16% of the population and produce 19% of the GDP or something like that. The second is just stupid nationalism, or rather supranationalism (Catalans are a different nation anyway).