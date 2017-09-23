OT85: L-DOPEN Thread

This is the bi-weekly visible open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server. Also:
Anyone down to meetup in Davis, CA? I’m a huge fan of SSC but too lazy to drive to San Jose. Reply here if so.
Ironically I’m in Davis tonight, but leaving tomorrow early for Yosemite.
It’s a surprisingly lovely city in my short experience.
Not coming to the San Jose meetup? :/
(Ironically, I have a friend named Jose who lives in Davis, so they’re rather nominatively close).
Would have liked to, but gotta get to the camping trip.
Yes. I live in Davis (math PhD student)
Naval Gazing:
Net-Centric Warfare Part 2
Series Index
I started talking about net-centric warfare a couple of weeks ago, and am now continuing. You should read Part 1 before this, as I basically broke a long post in half.
The British were also responsible for the other strand that lead to modern picture-centric warfare, the Dowding system set up to manage the air defense of the UK during the Battle of Britain. In this system, reports from radar, the Royal Observer Corps, and direction-finding were passed to a central Filter Room, which would turn them into tracks, separating friend from foe and estimating size. These tracks would then be passed to the Fighter Groups responsible for vectoring intercepts. This system improved interception rates from the 30% typical during the Battle of France to 75% at the start of the Battle of Britain and 90% by the end.
This system was copied at sea, both by the US and the British, and proved very successful through mid-1944. The biggest problem was that it was easy to saturate. It could handle no more than 12 raids an hour, which was adequate for conventional air attacks, but not enough to deal with the Kamikazes, which came in singly. The response was decentralization, with radar picket destroyers each controlling a group of fighters and a specific sector. This was less efficient in theory, but worked in practice. The USN never gave up the idea of integrating the entire fleet, though.
Another important development in the closing stages of WW2 was AWACS, Airborne Warning and Control (the S came from the land of military acronyms, where the ghost of HP Lovecraft lives.) It began with a radar mounted on an airplane, with the radar video transmitted back to the carrier, where it was processed by the carrier’s CIC. Today, the processing can be done onboard.
After the war, both the USN and RN tried to automate the CIC. Initial analog approaches were insufficient, and the US developed the first digital combat system. Interestingly enough, it, like the beginnings of controlled air defense, was on land. It was the US SAGE (Semi-Automatic Ground Environment), developed to control fighters defending the US against Soviet bombers. It was the first major real-time digital computer, and it was in fact capable of remote-controlling its fighters to intercept. The USN was brought into SAGE to extend coverage over the oceans, using converted destroyer escorts, and began to develop an equivalent system that could be deployed at sea. (SAGE was one of the major contributors to modern computer technology, although that’s somewhat outside my area of expertise).
The navy’s system became NTDS, Naval Tactical Data System. It was a transistorized system (SAGE used vacuum tubes), but still required the operators to manually enter tracks (up to 256). Using a high-frequency radio system called Link 11, it allowed the ships in a fleet to form a net, sharing tracks between them. However, this required all of them to share coordinates, which was not accounted for particularly well due to system design. Poor gridlock would result in duplicate tracks, overwhelming the system. This wasn’t really solved until the 1980s. There were also serious human-interface problems, as the lack of automated radar processing meant operators had to monitor tracks after they had been entered, greatly limiting system throughput. The first major test of this was off of Vietnam, where the US Navy was responsible for air control over North Vietnam. They found that a given operator could only handle five tracks. Because the vast majority of tracks were friendly, a technology called Beacon Video Processing was used to track US Identification Friendly-Foe (IFF) beacons automatically. In the mid-70s, improved computers allowed automatic processing of all radar data.
Another problem was that the symbology was designed for the cold war, and only had options for ‘friendly’, ‘enemy’ and ‘unknown, assumed enemy’. This was one of the major contributors to the shootdown of an Iran Air Airbus by the USS Vincennes in 1988, when the crew of the cruiser acted based on the displays which did not have a symbol for ‘neutral’. A second major contributor to that incident was another faulty design assumption. Both Vincennes and the frigate Sides detected the airliner, and assigned separate track numbers. NTDS merged the tracks, as it was supposed to, and chose the track number assigned by the Sides. The crew of Vincennes did not realize this, and at about the same time, their net merged with another about 100 miles away, which reassigned the number to a fighter landing on the carrier Saratoga. The display did not show the track numbers, so when they wanted to find out what the airliner was doing, they asked for the original track number. It reported the contact descending, and the crew decided that it was an Iranian F-14 and shot it down.
All of that said, NTDS was a revolution, and paved the way for later systems, most notably AEGIS. Many nations developed their own systems, either compatible with NTDS or filling many of the same functions. I’m not even going to go into detail, as it would take much more space and even I don’t care about it. The British used a parallel system and a different datalink, Link X. They were much more concerned with radio silence than the US, and thus did not want to allow automatic transmission of data. However, this distrust of networking might have cost them the destroyer HMS Sheffield. Her radar warning system was switched off when the Argentinians attacked, as her satcom system (which was in use) would have set it off. The Tactical Action Officer had left for a break, assuming the ship could not fight with the sensors off. In fact, Sheffield received warning of the attack over Link X, and could have taken action.
AEGIS was not exactly a successor to NTDS. NTDS was originally designed as an aircraft control system, which meant that it did not need the precision of a weapons-control system. However, weapons-control systems quickly came to track targets in much the same way that NTDS did, and systems were developed that kept pictures based on weapons control systems. These applied not only to air warfare, but also submarines and anti-submarine systems. AEGIS includes both a weapons-control system and a command & decision system, which not only tracks targets, but also evaluates options for the best ways to engage targets. The integration between the two allows extremely quick reaction to pop-up targets, in some cases automatic unless vetoed by the operator.
There’s probably more to come on this, but I’m going to stop here for now.
Thank you for that very lucid explanation of what happened with the Vincennes. Never attribute to malice what can be explained by a technical screw-up, huh?
I haven’t made a really through study of the incident, but I wouldn’t discount the captain/crew being aggressive as a large part of it. But yes, there were some technical drivers that lead to that aggressiveness being taken out on a civilian target. Most failures are a combination of several separate problems, interacting to make something worse than the sum of the parts.
Huh. I just posted a response to rlms, talking about the increase in male life expectancy if you reduce accident, homicide, or suicide to female levels. I was thinking about whether I’d post it to the new OT, expecting it to appear sometime tomorrow, and then it appeared while I was drafting the post. So, what the hell:
@rlms
I don’t know enough about the UK’s life table data system to download and work with it, but I pulled a bunch of data from the US’s Centers for Disease Control website here: https://wonder.cdc.gov/ucd-icd10.html Given that [rlms] had started with 2013 data, I continued to do the same.
I built a life table for ages 0-85 (85 and over being the last bucket). I didn’t get it to match the actual tables found here: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvsr/nvsr66/nvsr66_03.pdf but my overall, male, and female life expectancy at birth numbers are about 0.1 year off from them. For some reason I just cannot chase out, I’m overestimating the Probability of Dying Before next Birthday (qx) for males centered around 9 years of age, and consistently underestimating for both sexes later in life. I didn’t do the population smoothing adjustments, so maybe that had a bigger effect than I thought, or maybe I have a methodological error. I haven’t dug out my actuarial textbook from 15 years ago (though I should, because I need it for work) to read up on that calculation in more detail. Everything after the probability of dying before next birthday should be good, because if I steal the CDC’s qx numbers, I can generate the rest of the CDC’s table.
I broke out the deaths per year into three buckets for each male and female: Accident, Suicide, Assault, and All Other Causes. The accident, suicide, and assault numbers were easily found on the CDC WONDER site, and they’re often held out as “male problems” so this was a reasonably quick data set to get to look at this.
I then looked at what happened to life expectancy at birth if I made the male accident, suicide, and assault numbers match the female ones after a certain age, and left all other causes constant. I picked the ages to do this by eye. For suicide, the first major year with suicides was 9 years old, so I made them match after that. (And for your “Jesus H. Christ” moment of the day, in 2013 there was a 6-year-old who committed suicide.) For accidents, I picked 15 years old because there was a major uptick then and that’s about when teenagers really start getting out on their own away from adult supervision and are probably starting to really be responsible for the accidents befalling themselves. For assault, I picked 14 years old, because the number occurring basically start doubling for each year of age then.
Here were the results, for life expectancy at birth:
All Male Female
CDC 78.8 76.4 81.2 (This line is the actual CDC numbers for reference)
Mine 78.9 76.5 81.3 (Mine, which should theoretically match the CDC)
Accident 79.2 77.1 (+0.6) (Adjusting male accident numbers to match female)
Suicide 79.1 76.8 (+0.34) (Ditto)
Assault 79.0 76.7 (+0.19) (Ditto)
All 79.5 77.6 (+1.14) (Adjusting all three at the same time)
(Edit: Sorry, I forgot it strips out extra whitespace. The first number is for the whole population, the second male, and third female. Since the female numbers didn’t change for the adjusted, I left them out.)
I might revisit this, especially to figure out what I’m missing on generating the life tables. If anybody else is interested (or might be able to tell me what my error could be), I can look at posting the Excel file.
So, if I’m reading your numbers right, women’s life expectancy is 4.8 years greater than men’s (a smaller difference than I thought). If the accident/suicide/assault death rates for men are equalized to women, that reduces the 4.8 year difference by 1.2 years, or 25%.
Presumably, that leaves 75% of the gender difference to be explained by other factors.
Is that a fair statement?
Yes. I came to a broadly similar conclusion in my analysis last thread on UK numbers: the majority of the gap comes from differences in heart and liver disease, and a significant minority comes from suicides/homicides/(traffic) accidents. It would be interesting to look at the extent to which the difference in disease prevalence is biological versus the extent to which it is caused by variation in lifestyle, but I think that’s beyond my skills.
Interesting! When you adjusted the rates, did you increase deaths at old age to balance the decrease in deaths from suicide etc.? If you didn’t, I think that might have caused some of the difference between our numbers (although I think I over-adjusted, so the true figure should be somewhere in between).
Your numbers for accidents/suicides/homicides are generally a bit below mine, and the values for each category differ (I had more suicides than homicides and accidents). But the overall result is in the same ballpark, so we can probably be confident that those factors account for a significant minority of the life expectancy gap.
No. This was build on a period life table, which is built from a current population. That is, you’re not analyzing a cohort of people from birth to death, where reducing a death in one year means that it’ll have to be “made up” somewhere else so the cohort reduces to zero at the end. Since the “normal” way of talking about life expectancy uses this method, I think it’s appropriate to use here.
Here, the table is built from calculating the probability of dying before your next birthday, termed qx. (for example q55 is the probability of a 55-year old dying in the next year before age 56) To do this, the number of deaths occurring at each age group Dx is divided by the population at that age group Px plus half the deaths (because each death on average is assumed to live for 1/2 year during the year of their death.) That is, the probability of dying before your next birthday, qx = Dx / (Px + 0.5 * Dx).[but see Note 1]
If I can digress to explain the whole method, the rest of the table is built from this; once you have qx at each age, you assume a cohort of l0 = 100,000 people at age zero, and reduce that cohort by “exposing” them to the probability of death, so the population living at each age is lx = l(x-1) – (1 – q(x-1)). For example, there were q15 = 0.000252, and the number of the original 100,000 who made it to 15, l15 = 99,174, so l16 = (99174) * (1 – 0.000252) = 99,149. Then the number of man-years lived at each age is determined, and these numbers are summed from the bottom of the table to find the numbers of man-years lived beyond that age.[3] Then the life expectancy, or the mean number of years lived beyond that age is simply the number of people living at that age divided by the number of man-years lived beyond it.
Circling back to your question, I basically just reduced the Dx term at each age, which in turn reduced the qx for that particular age. I think the causes of death under discussion here can be assumed to be independent of disease that kills the elderly; that is, a 17-year-old shooting himself in the head doesn’t increase the probability of an 80-year-old woman dying of heart disease.
I’m not sure what you mean. The data set I used had 41,155 suicides, and 16,131 homicides; accidents did dominate, with 130,583. The one you pointed at had only 4843 suicides explicated in it, and I think it missed a lot because suicide wasn’t one of the top causes of death for all females. That is, it only counted suicides for females when they appeared in the top 15 causes in each age bucket, with no total rollup. (I don’t know if the table on the website had the actual UK-wide total numbers in the bar chart, but they definitely don’t show up in the .csv file download)
[1] Now, the place to be careful in trusting what I’m saying here is that this equation for qx is what I got from the methodology section of the CDC’s publication; however, I couldn’t get my numbers to match theirs, despite using what I believe to be the same feeder data. I just looked over the methodology for smoothing population, and it is more extensive than I thought; I also didn’t think to graphically look at it, and that probably explains it, their graph is very smooth, where mine jitters around theirs a little bit. The smoothing method is explained, but pretty in-depth, so I don’t know if I’ll get around to doing this correction.
[2] It’s also a little more in-depth to calculate q0, that is, qx for infants less than one year of age. This is because the data used is for a particular calendar year, while–for example–and infant dying on January 2 may have been born on December 30, or January 3 of the year prior, so bucketing them all as having died on July 1 isn’t the best answer. I just copied q0 from the CDC table where they already did this math, since what I was looking at shouldn’t change it at all.
[3] I also cheated at ending the table; at 85 years old, I just assumed that the life expectancy from the CDC was the “right” answer, and used that to back-calculate the number of man-years lived above 85.
Thanks for the explanation!
“I think the causes of death under discussion here can be assumed to be independent of disease that kills the elderly; that is, a 17-year-old shooting himself in the head doesn’t increase the probability of an 80-year-old woman dying of heart disease.”
I’m not sure about this (I’m not very knowledgable about this subject, so I may well be wrong). A 17-year-old shooting himself doesn’t affect anything to do with people who are 80 years old at the time of the shooting, but it does mean that in the future there will be one fewer 80-year-old man dying of natural causes (or more accurately, one fewer man dying at the life expectancy of a 17-year-old). That the data being used is drawn from from the current year is irrelevant; an assumption in any method of calculating life expectancy is that mortality rates remain constant (or at least so sayeth Douglas Knight last thread). So any change you make to them has to maintain equilibrium. You can’t say “imagine what would happen if fewer 17-year-olds committed suicide this year”, you have to imagine what would happen if fewer 17-year-olds committed suicide every year. Hopefully someone with more knowledge will weigh in on this.
“I’m not sure what you mean. The data set I used had 41,155 suicides, and 16,131 homicides; accidents did dominate, with 130,583. The one you pointed at had only 4843 suicides explicated in it, and I think it missed a lot because suicide wasn’t one of the top causes of death for all females. That is, it only counted suicides for females when they appeared in the top 15 causes in each age bucket, with no total rollup. (I don’t know if the table on the website had the actual UK-wide total numbers in the bar chart, but they definitely don’t show up in the .csv file download)”
Oops, I meant “more *of a change from* suicides than from homicides/accidents. My point is that our results are broadly similar, so unless we’ve both done something majorly wrong we can conclude that suicides/homicides/accidents are responsible for a substantial minority of the life expectancy gap.
What is to be made of the big disparity in the right tail? 95% of the world’s oldest people are female. To me, that strongly suggests that there is a good deal more going on than the disparity in violent deaths. My guess is that it’s because women have superior immune systems and also men have faced selection pressure to be bigger and taller than the ideal size for a human.
Well, there’s definitely more going on than just the three I looked at; they were picked as much for convenience in finding the data as theoretical concerns. Also, the total death rate in the US in 2013 was 821.5 per 100,000, whereas, for example, the death rate due to suicide was 13.0 per 100,000. So in terms of raw numbers, the three that I picked were pretty small. However, they also kill the young, which has a larger effect on life expectancy at birth due to each death losing more years per person from the total lived.
I think the context of the original discussion was the effect of issues that men tend to face vs. women. That is, men have specific social problems in that they take more dangerous jobs, are victims of violence at greater rates, etc. rlms split the life expectancy discussion off into its own thread, with a small data slice from the UK. I decided to do a workup with the full-blown data set from the US, partially because I’ve got to start doing some life calculations for equipment at work and this is a good way to get spun back up on the math. However, I’ve split it into another OT, so we’re about 3 levels of indirection from the original discussion (which I didn’t actually follow–or even bother looking up before my comment–because that kind of men/women culture-war nonsense bores me).
I’m curious how height/size might figure into it. Data on how long men or women of a given height live would be very interesting. Bigger people, more cells to get cancer in, more stress on a circulatory system built for a certain size.
A comment of mine from earlier seems to have been deleted; may I inquire whether it was deleted manually or automatically? And in either case, might I also inquire which rules or norms it broke, so I can avoiding accidentally breaking them in the future?
(Oh also and of course—I’m sincerely sorry for breaking the rules if I’ve done so, I realize that having rules is important to having a good community.)
Almost certainly automatically. Scott generally says when he manually deletes something. Probably causes are either an excess of links or the use of banned words. Or, occasionally, a sacrifice to the Gods of the Great SSC Filter.
Right, thanks for the info. I tried to avoid including direct links for that reason, but I may well have used banned words. In that case, I’ll repost, with controversial-seeming words redacted. (If it was in fact manually deleted and I’m accidentally being a pest by posting it twice, my shame will know no bound.)
There’s a description of the SSC comments policy on the comments page. Regrettably there isn’t an exhaustive list of the banned words, but some of the less obvious ones are mentioned.
Probably the spam filter – it has a twitchy trigger finger for what it considers Bad Naughty Words or Too Many Links.
(This is sort of tongue in cheek and contrarian, but mostly serious. I haven’t done the kind of thorough research on this stuff that I try to do when being Really Serious when making an argument, so I can realistically see my mind being changed here. I’m probably being somewhat uncharitable and epistemically lazy here, and maybe I deserved to be skewered and crucified for it. But not so much so that I don’t think this argument is worth making. Admittedly long, conjectural, rambling and not very well composed, but I hope I’ve communicated something worthwhile somewhere in here.)
(Edit: a version of this comment was posted earlier and deleted; it seems to have been because it automatically triggered the banned words filter, so I removed some controversial sounding words, but if it in fact was because it was manually deleted I am extremely sorry and will be happy to delete it and never post any version of it ever again. And indeed comply with any punishment/sanction deemed appropriate.)
Contra Meditation, Buddhism and Enlightenment (or, “enlightenment”):
(Comment part 1/2)
I have always been a little skeptical of the idea of enlightenment through meditation, and the related memes/ideas. When people whose work I generally quite enjoy, like Sam Harris or Robert Wright (and now Scott Alexander), say really nice things about how great meditation is, I feel kind of guilty for not automatically agreeing with them. On just a purely intuitive level, as a kid I really hated hermetic mentor characters like Guru Pathik in ATLA and Yoda in Star Wars who were obtuse and snooty about imparting the relevant info/skills to the hero, and always talking about how True Wisdom is some unfathomable state of mind that a young grasshopper like you could never possibly truly understand. And then, a little later, when I was really into the works of Carl Jung and thought that perennial philosophy was the coolest thing ever, I found Buddhism the least interesting of all the (allegedly) parallel spiritual/intellectual traditions that those kinds of writers talk about. The recent review of MTCB made me think a lot about this stuff, and now that my views have changed quite a bit, I hope I can articulate a persuasive case for at least some considerable skepticism about the putative wonders of meditation and inner knowledge.
This requires some discussion of a very simple factual issue: namely, the meaning of life. Judging from Scott’s review of MCTB, people who really believe in Buddhism/meditation think something like: “the meaning of life is to achieve a certain higher state of consciousness/level of inner knowledge [use non-English words for dramatic effect as necessary] that comes from extensive, largely internal contemplation. The external world is a distraction from this secret knowledge, and ‘success’ in it is an endless, unsatisfying hamster wheel that you should avoid. The aforementioned consciousness/type of knowledge cannot be truly described to those who have not experienced it.” For instance, by his own admission, the best recommendation the author of MCTB can give for meditation is: ““Highly recommended, can’t tell you why.””
And this isn’t limited to Buddhism/meditation by any means: please read the SSC post “Against Anton-Wilsonism” for more on this, because it explains quite well a lot (though not all) of what I’m trying to get at here. I used to believe something very similar to this—if only I studied my dreams and read Joseph Campbell books and watched for Jungian themes in movies enough, eventually I would have some profound revelation about the nature of my psyche that would explain everything.
But I have come to think that is actually a profoundly wrong answer to the question of how to find meaning in life. Or, at the very, very least, a really incomplete one that does serious harm by omission. Gnostics, Buddhists, New Agers, etc. say that the external world is an illusion and a distraction from beautiful inner truth. Maybe that’s true sometimes, but I think it’s at least equally likely that the quests for inner spiritual knowledge such people think you need to go on are illusions that distract you from the beauty of the external world.
This is because I think there is a much more convincing answer to this question, encapsulated in something Freud reputedly said: “Love and work are the cornerstones of our humanity.” (Note that I’m not endorsing Freudianism as an effective means of reaching these goals.) That is to say, I think developing relationships of mutual love (both romantic and brotherly) and doing work (both professionally and for hobbies) that is valuable and satisfying to yourself and others are really what make people happy. It is the lack of these things, not the lack of some esoteric, unexplainable mystical knowledge that you only get after your 16th year of meditating and fasting as a hermit on a mountaintop, that I think makes many people in the modern world unhappy in the face of material abundance.
And I think that both love and work have a deeper core element that is key here: they are about accomplishing things in the external world that other people value. This is obvious in the case of work: employers/customers don’t really care about your inner state of mind, they care about what valuable things you can produce for them. This is less obvious in the case of love, but I think it’s still very true: a really important part of getting other people to love you is producing stuff that they value, in a gift exchange rather than marketplace kind of trade. (I was persuaded of this by the very useful book Mate by Geoffrey Miller and Tucker Max, which feels like the instruction manual to the video game of life that finally explains how the controls and mechanics work after you’ve been running around in circles and dying repeatedly. Despite having only read it recently, it has already helped me with a ton of stuff.)
This was explained really well (in part) by an article I saw shared on Facebook from Afropunk (of all places), called “AN OPEN LETTER TO “UNDATEABLE BLERD MEN”: IT’S NOT US, IT’S YOU”. (Be advised that there was a lot of terrible, mean-spirited stuff in the article as well, of the sort of [redacted] [redacted]-bashing discussed in “Untitled”.) It’s like Episode VI of the [redacted] vs. [redacted] Wars, where the producers decided that to retain the edgy culture war angle, [redacted] had to be mixed in. The author, in a nasty but honest way, makes the point that to attract women, you need to provide value for them— e.g. if your only hobbies are isolating, boring (to women) and sedentary, it’s harder to attract women than if you can offer to do fun and exciting social activities with them.
The core element is that success in love and work is based on external evaluation. (There was a great quote by LBJ in the Ken Burns’ Vietnam War documentary where he said to the South Vietnamese leader: “Don’t give me empty rhetoric. Like we say in Texas, I want to see racoon skins on the wall.”) Like, your performance can be largely objectively evaluated and independently verified by other people. Of course, you can say that by counting your breaths, you understood some profound and beautiful truth about the universe by breath 612 that you can’t communicate to me. But that’s a really easy to fake signal—I can just as easily say that, by playing the combat challenges in Batman: Arkham City a bunch of times, I also achieved some profound flow state of consciousness revealing eternal truths that I could never possibly explain. Unless there’s some real world test of the alleged inner wisdom that only someone with it could pass, there’s no way for anyone to judge which if either one of us is telling the truth.
(Comment part 2/2)
This is a really important point, for more and better on which one should see the writings of Nassim Taleb previewing his upcoming book “Skin in the Game” and a characteristically perceptive column by [redacted] titled “the Density Divide”. There’s a fundamental difference between people like bureaucrats and academics who are judged by the evaluation of their peers on kind of wishy-washy metrics like writing “good” academic papers and people like explorers or natural scientists who are judged by reality on objective grounds like surviving a trek through the jungle. (Note that I’m not saying society doesn’t need people in the former category, or that they don’t produce anything valuable.)
A way to illustrate this might be with an example of a person who actually demonstrates the kind of life I’m describing. Someone who, at least to me, exemplifies the good life is Jocko Willink. Jocko was a Navy SEAL for something like 20 years; he led the awesomely named “Task Unit Bruiser”, which apparently included Homeric-tier battle heroes like Chris Kyle and Michael Monsoor, in intense combat in Ramadi during the height of the Iraq War. He was awarded a Silver Star and a Bronze Star for his valorous service, and after retiring from the military became an author/public speaker/podcaster, which he seems to have been pretty successful at, despite not having any prior media experience. He’s married with kids, lives in California and judging from his podcasts he seems to have lots of awesome friends, especially from the SEAL teams. For fun, he does really intense weight lifting, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (he’s a black belt) and surfs. (Jocko did interviews with Joe Rogan, Tim Ferris and Sam Harris that are worth checking out.)
To me, this is within spitting distance of the Platonic ideal of the good life. At least to me, someone like Jocko embodies an ideal about a million times more desirable and admirable than that embodied by some celibate Buddhist top master who lives on a mountaintop in India and allegedly has reached a really high state of enlightenment that can only be communicated via paradoxical statements.
This is partly because it seems to me that war is the ultimate, though not the only, example of a domain where [redacted] is not allowed. Super high skin (literally) in the game. If a Zen master, or a pundit, or a history professor, gets something wrong…well, really, so what? How do you even tell with certainty whether they really got it wrong or not most of the time? Like, if a Zen master says (as Scott quotes the Buddha) “I gained nothing whatsoever from Supreme Enlightenment, and for that reason it is called Supreme Enlightenment”, but actually the truth is “I gained everything from Supreme Enlightenment, and thus it is aptly called Supreme Enlightenment” how would I know?
Whereas a soldier suffers really, really high, measurable consequences for being wrong. You just can’t afford to fake being a courageous and competent battle commander the way you can fake being a mystical guru with secret wisdom. It seems like one needs to just be really good at actually accomplishing challenging stuff in the real world to be an effective soldier: moving from point A to point B, making sure that machinery works the way it’s supposed to, gathering information and making accurate judgements about the enemy’s plans, accurately aiming your weapons so they damage the enemy, being in good enough physical shape to move and carry stuff around, etc. I think this is part of why, from Homer to Julius Caesar to the Crusades to A Shropshire Lad to Top Gun, martial heroism has been such a high virtue in Western culture.
(Relevantly, Taleb had a pretty sharp quip in the wake of his dispute with Mary Beard, where he said something like “there are classicists who study men like Caesar and Alexander so thoroughly that they could tell you what they ate for breakfast, but never show a shade of such valor themselves.”)
And what does this much vaunted meditation help to accomplish that other people value? This isn’t a rhetorical question; if someone makes a good case that it does something valuable, I’m certainly willing to change my mind. I mean, it does in fiction—like, Aang masters some mystical thing with his chakras that lets him do crazy elemental magic that [redacted] Fire Nation forces, so, okay, fine, Aang should meditate. But unless you can shoot some frickin’ lazer beams from your awakened third eye, you need to show me good evidence that the alleged “enlightenment” one gets from meditation is worth the time and effort one apparently has to put into it to convince me that it’s worthwhile.
Furthermore, there’s the opportunity cost to consider. At least from my perspective as a college student, and even as nowhere close to the hardest working student out there, it sure seems like being an adult is so demanding and stressful that you need to make good choices about how you spend your precious time. An example of an activity I would consider superior to meditating to find inner wisdom is taking a dance class. You meet other people in a dance class, importantly including women, with whom you do a goals-directed activity that is good (as opposed to aimless “shooting the [redacted]” conversation) for building bonds. You improve a real world skill that you can use to impress and have fun doing with other people, again notably including women. This skill can actually be objectively evaluated by other people (even if part of the metric is the subjective opinions of other people); you can devise a “test” that separates someone who is graceful and relaxed while dancing from someone who is clumsy and awkward. (And, importantly, other people place some value on how well one scores on that “test”.)
I think someone who does something like that for a few months will see real, tangible rewards for the effort, time and money they put into it; I am much more skeptical that someone who, say, pays for a meditation retreat for two weeks with meditation “experts” will see such results. Again, maybe they do, maybe they enjoy it and learn stuff and meet people, and if so all the better for them.
I guess I’m kind of worried that there’s a…whatever the opposite of being overly dismissive of foreign cultures and ancient traditions is…problem here. Because Buddhism and meditation are Ancient Spiritual Traditions from The Far-Away Orient, I worry that people are overly uncritical in examining their putative benefits and being skeptical about others’ unverifiable claims that they’re totally awesome. (Though I guess Sam Harris is a pretty important counter-example.) It’s maybe not apples to apples, but I feel like people who would apply really critical lenses to claims about the deep and profound, but incommunicable and unverifiable, truths allegedly revealed by Scientology treat analogous claims about Buddhism and meditation with kid gloves. “Well…I personally didn’t get Enlightenment™ from this meditation practice…but you say you did…so I guess it’s just my fault for not trying hard enough to understand this form of esoteric mysticism.” (The whole emperor’s new clothes problem.)
Scott and many commenters included disclaimers about meditation like “Relevant? I’m not sure…Parts of it are ultimately unsatisfactory, but apparently this is true of everything, so whatever.” and “Unless of course I’m full of shit.” and “And these benefits by no means require enlightenment, whatever that is. Haven’t been there yet, but the ROI is already quite high.” These frequent disclaimers seem really different to me than the ones in e.g. the review and discussion of Seeing Like a State. That book raised a lot of really complex issues, and Scott ended his review with some hedged statements about how things could be this way, or they could be that way, or they could be this way and that way…But I still strongly feel that everyone there got meaningfully closer to the truth about politics. It’s like we’re knights on a quest for the Sangreal, and while we don’t know exactly where it is, and the journey is arduous and confusing, we still get occasional signs that we’re made some correct steps. Even if we aren’t 100% sure and have to qualify them.
Whereas I feel, with all due respect, that the disclaimers in conversations about meditation/Buddhism/mysticism are of the sort where they leave us in a profoundly frustrating superposition of truth and falsity. This could be profound truth, or, of course, it could be total [redacted]…how can we tell, really? Unlike the search for truth in complex issues in e.g. politics or science, where even though we have to make caveats and be cautious we can still feel that we’ve sometimes made real progress over the past, I feel that with mysticism it’s just an agonizing, Sisyphean task where meaningful enlightenment is always out of reach. Somehow, everyone knows someone who was enlightened by mysticism, but no one is enlightened themselves. And that thus seems to me to be a line of inquiry that one is better off moving away from.
This is a very good point.
Personally I can point to some pretty practical things I gained from meditation. I actually first learned it from a psychologist I was seeing for some issues I was having at the time with anxiety, social anxiety, ADHD, and depression, and it helped a lot. I get that that’s a subjective gain that’s hard to prove, but the same is true for any kind of psychological treatment.
Random miscellany: there was a really cutting critique of mysticism (at least in the modern West) in general, including meditation in particular, in Michel Houellebecq’s excellent novel the Elementary Particles. (I think Taleb says not to recommend books you haven’t, or at least wouldn’t, read twice, so for the record I’ve read it 2-3 times, for the first time earlier this year.)
I very much agree with you if the popular notion of meditation, enlightenment, etc is “sitting around on your backside contemplating your navel”. But then again, I’m not a huge fan of the “meditation will make your life better in these ways!” notion, since that is not what it is for. If you do it, you do it for its own sake, not because it will sharpen your concentration, make you calmer, and get you into a state where you can run the rat race of striving at work to be even more successful and work 90 instead of 80 hours a week. That’s like trying to use a Lamborghini to plough a field (they have their own range of tractors for that, don’t use the sports car!)
Thing is, (a) your priorities change as you get older. I loathe Maslow’s Pyramid, but it’s true that once you’ve done (to the best of your ability) the ‘career, kids, material success’ bit, you then have years (maybe three decades) worth of life to use, and that’s where the Wise Old Elder bit comes from.
(b) sometimes the only way is to sit on your backside and contemplate your navel. It’s like running a marathon or lifting weights: you have to do the slog of “run so many miles every week/do X sets of repetitions over and over again and then some more” to get at your goal. Getting to look at how your mind/brain is working does need sitting down and concentrating on this, not something you can do in the middle of doing other things.
To be contrarian about the contrarianism,and your example of the ex-SEAL, here’s the Yeats poem:
So you had a successful career, you have a family, friends, cool and interesting hobbies, you’re happy. And yet – old age, illness, the loss by death or separation as you grow apart, your family will leave, the triumphs of your career are dusty photos on the wall of the building where new heroes strive and win new triumphs and in the end, inevitably, death.
And what then? All you did and built and won and obtained slips through your fingers like sand or water. So is that all there is? Is there more? What more? What have you left to conquer except the last and greatest mystery: an understanding of yourself?
That’s when you sit on your backside and contemplate your navel, and have to do it for years to git gud, and can’t distill the experience into Ten Handy Tips for the impatient youth who want fast, easy answers now 🙂
One standard meditative technique is to “watch” your thoughts and feelings as though they were clouds just floating by. The idea being that you want to cultivate a certain space between yourself and what are, in many cases, compulsive thoughts and feelings over which you have basically no control. That space helps lets you better see them, which helps you find better strategies for dealing with them.
Something that comes up all the time in romantic relationships is that the person you love will suddenly have strong negative feelings towards you for reasons that you either can’t understand or that you think make no sense. One day I was in one of those situations with my wife and thought I would try “watching” her feelings float by. The results surprised me. Her feelings felt less like “her” and less directed at me, which helped to dampen my own feelings of annoyance and resentment. This, I realized, is super valuable, because it helped put me in a better position to figure out what was going on.
I kept this up for several weeks and then, one day, my wife told me “I’m not sure why, but I feel like you’ve really been doing a good job listening to me lately.” That made me feel good.
So meditation has all sorts of ordinary benefits, I think, that are “external” and “create value for other people”. Whether there is any such thing as enlightenment, I have no idea, and I doubt that it matters much.
Obviously I’m not Scott, but this seems entirely within the normal bounds of this place, so I’d suspect the word filter.
Also, for what it’s worth, I wholeheartedly agree, except for your emphasis on validation through other people. Much of my life has been rather close to your platonic ideal, but I do things because I want to and don’t care much what other people think. I strongly believe that mastering a new skill is it’s own reward and that validation through other people is more or less a free bonus.
Just skimming your post this jumped out at me.
I haven’t seen the particular documentary, but my knowledge of the context of that quote is that it is an exemplar of the wrongheadedness of focusing too much on metrics and external validation. The military was so focused on metrics like kill-counts and kill-ratios (as well as external validation like avoiding humiliation) they lost track of the big picture. And so the Vietnam War.
Interesting you chose to use dance as an example of something you could be doing instead of meditating. I started weekly tango lessons about a year ago and I started meditating more regularly around the same time. These two activities complement each other nicely. Tango is all about connection and control, so it requires focused attention on your partner and on your own body. This is especially true as you’re learning, where it really helps to consciously attend subtle differences how it feels to start a motion from your core and hips rather than the feet or arms, for instance. And meditation is all about consciously training yourself to focus on the subtleties of your experience. I find improving in either makes the other slightly easier.
My therapist once said, “Meditation makes you better at life”. I haven’t reviewed the literature with any skepticism, but the claimed documented benefits include increased longevity, better health, and more tolerance of pain. It may also be useful in coping with anxiety and depression. I’ve occasionally found it useful to meditate when I’m suffering insomnia. I think it’s helped me focus more easily and sustain focus for longer, though that could be a placebo effect or confirmation bias. Attending the finer details of your experience in a state of curiosity can also simply be an interesting experience.
That said, I agree that love and work are the real keys to a fulfilling life. I tend to think of meditation as a tool for character growth that will help me achieve other things I want, and so I discount them importance of enlightenment. In many ways I think of it as another form of exercise. And one can get some of these benefits with a 20 minute (or less, even) daily practice, without week-long retreats.
Where do you get that Buddhist meaning of life? From what I’ve gathered, the main point of practice is to reduce suffering by seeing through the illusion of being a permanent separate self. And helping others is the logical conclusion of that change. This is right there in the 4 noble truths.
Your post reminded me of the way people talk about depression as a “chemical imbalance”. We’re “supposed” to treat depression as if it’s any other disease. We don’t moralize against the person who has it, we just figure out what’s wrong and give them the appropriate medicine to fix it. But it’s very different. If someone has cancer, it doesn’t really matter how they got it. You just give them radiation therapy or do surgery and hope for the best.
But while some people may get depressed for no reason many of them(I would say most) have some specific thing they can point to as a reason for their depression. The “appropriate” reaction is to point to something about the hedonic treadmill and say that even if they got what they wanted they would still be unhappy. And that may be true for having a higher income or being better at sports. But it doesn’t work for love, friendship and family. These are not just frivolous extras. They are essentials for most people. The best way to help these people is not to give them a drug cocktail that keeps them from thinking of suicide or give them therapy that tells them to be content with their life. It’s to make their life better. And we don’t really see that given as an option. How many therapists leave the office to go help their clients interact with the world? Maybe they should.
I think leaving the office to help clients interact with the world would be a major ethical violation. But I do think you’ve hit on a problem with therapy and therapists (and mental health professionals in general, so including psychiatrists and psychologists as well). They can only work with the client; the only changes they can make are to the client. The therapist can’t change the world, or your friends (or lack thereof), or family. They can only change you. So they are predisposed to see you as the problem. If you’re dealing with an intolerable situation, a therapist can only make you more willing and able to tolerate it; they can’t make it better. If you go to a therapist you’re conceding the problem is with you.
How so? I just think that most therapists wouldn’t want to do it as it’s too much an imposition on them.
Hmm, I think I kind of agree with this, but I don’t think you’re paying enough attention to the “for most people” part of it.
Yes, there are people who are depressed solely because of a thing that is lacking, and solving what’s lacking will solve the depression. But there are definitely also plenty of people who THINK this is true about them, but then when the thing materializes, find out that it didn’t actually solve their problems at all.
How to tell who is who without solving the problem is the tricky part.
The best way to help these people is not to give them a drug cocktail that keeps them from thinking of suicide or give them therapy that tells them to be content with their life. It’s to make their life better.
Maybe, but for a lot of that, you can’t make someone love someone else (even hitting them over the head, stuffing them in a bag, and dumping them on the doorstep won’t work), and “yeah your problems stem from your bad relationship with your mother, but since she’s in her grave the past ten years, not much to be done there, though I guess I could drive you to the cemetery so you can yell at her gravestone about You never loved me!” and “Okay, crappy job, but your age, skills, and the job market mean that even if you quit, you’re not likely to get one that’s much better”.
Since therapists have not been issued with Fairy Godmother wands, sometimes all that can be done is “here, these pills will help you not think about killing yourself”.
Atlas wrote:
I agree with your post. There is a big opportunity cost associated with spending thousands of hours meditating. You could have used that time to make the world a better place (and yeah, I realize that meditation might make you more effective or productive, but what’s the return-on-investment?). My goal is to leave some lasting, positive legacy in this world. I don’t particularly care if I can become really good at clearing my mind, or focusing exclusively on my breathing, or mentally counting sensory vibrations.
Also, I have a heuristic that I use to quickly evaluate spiritual / mystical / ethical / religious frameworks. Does your enlightenment (or whatever you want to call it) cause you to have compassion for all sentient beings, including animals? And, in particular, does it cause you to stop eating animals? If not, I have no interest in it.
And, in particular, does it cause you to stop eating animals? If not, I have no interest in it.
You brute! Think of all the thousands of hours you wasted on veganism that you could have used to make the world a better place! Instead, you preferred to read up about veganism, think and talk about veganism, learn how to cook vegan foods, spend extra time when shopping to select vegan products, spend more money on vegan foods, etc. when you could have put all that time, effort and money into raising global IQ, giving poor Chinese rice farmers good jobs working in Apple component factories, or other worthy causes instead of indulging your personal pet favourite projects!
Anything you pick can be given the “wasting your time on this is wasting time that could have gone to make the world a better place” treatment and that way lies the scrupulosity trap of “Maybe I should donate 90% of my earnings to altruistic charities and live on cold water and gruel with the other 10% and see if I can’t cut that down to 5%”.
Can we build a moral society without virtue?
Here by a “moral society” I’m talking about actions. By “virtue” I mean internal morals of humans. I believe we should use regulations to make moral actions profitable and immoral ones unprofitable. That’s it. We should not care about evil minds if they don’t lead to evil actions.
My question is: Does that work?
Here is my motivation. As a moral non-cognitivist I believe morality is simply a set of arbitrary actions considered moral and another set of arbitrary actions considered immoral with some compatibility relation. Hence “murder is the most moral action and not murdering is the most immoral (lack of) action” constitutes a moral system even though it is something I wish to stamp out.
Through reason alone we can not determine which moral system to adapt. If we want to impose values on humans that would be oppressive. Hence instead of imposing any values on humans we should use regulations to force people to behave in certain ways (e.g. don’t murder, don’t rape, don’t steal, etc) without changing their internal moral system.
There are also real life examples of the idea. There is freedom of religion in America. However in many states you can’t go completely haywire due to your religion. For example you can’t actually execute someone for religious reasons legally even if it is required by your religion. As long as people don’t break the laws it does not matter whether some religious texts endorse bad behaviors and call them moral.
> My question is: Does that work?
My answer: No.
You need to make regulations about not merely actions, but the enforcement of those regulations, their interpretation to deal with context, and their adjustment to deal with new developments. And the immoral people who want to profit from breaking or bending the regulations are as smart as you.
If you have good laws, but bad cops and bad politicians, you will not prosper. The best you can hope for is laws that help replace the occasional non-virtuous policeman (or President).
About the closest you could do is Bank’s Culture, where human can display virtue or not, as they choose; no-one is ever assumed or required to be able to do so. But that just moves the required the virtue to the Minds who are near-universally paragons of virtue.
How do you decide what actions you want and don’t want? You yourself give the example of the “murder is moral” as a workable system that you nevertheless want to stamp out.
Why? What are your reasons? If the system is workable, then you can’t say “but it is inefficient, doesn’t work, reduces flourishing, is contrary to evolutionary goals, etc”.
Your definitions, as I’ve pointed out before, are also sloppy. If “morals” are actions, and “virtue” is internal morals, then virtue is “internal actions” and your query devolves into “can we build an action-taking society without internal actions?”
Plainly, the answer there is “no”. That’s like asking “can we build a society that is vegan without eating vegetation?”
Stop being so sloppy with your terms. Until you tighten that up, all your provocations are only that – needless poking of the wasps’ nest.
Thanks for your constructive criticism! 🙂
A society can never be free from sociopathy unless we identify all sociopaths and give them forced treatments to stamp out this trait. As a consequence sociopaths will always exist.
Similarly dissident values and people who hold dissident values will also always exist. Even racial and ethnic homogenization isn’t going to completely stamp them out and I’m glad that they won’t be stamped out.
However for a society to function with a variety of moral values and people who don’t have moral values at all we have to have a set of rules everyone has to obey regardless of whether they agree with them. They are laws.
My question should be rephrased as: Can we have a safe (i.e., few murders, few rapes, few thefts, etc) and prosper society without indoctrinating its members with certain moral values?
A moral society is more economically efficient. If people only care about their self interest, then they will opportunistically take what they want when they can. This dramatically raises transaction costs. Compare a Walmart in a nice suburb vs a Walmart in a crime ridden inner city. The surbaban walmart will have very little in the way of security. It’s fairly easy to steal something but the company is willing to take the hit to make shopping easier. In the inner city, they might have security at every door checking every item to make sure no one is stealing. They are losing customers who don’t want to be hassled but the alternative is that the place becomes a massive money sink. That’s a microcosm of society.
There’s a book called The Moral Economy: Why Good Incentives Are No Substitute for Good Citizens . I’ve never read it but it seems like a thorough response to your question.
That means you will be always one step behind the evil people. You are giving up your ability to predict their actions and thus reduce the possible damage at least sometimes.
Scott, do you go to bay area meetups? I’ve been to a bunch in SF and one in Berkeley since moving here, but I don’t think I’ve seen you at them.
I don’t think I’ve seen you at them
I remember a popular Quora answer some time ago which addressed the question of what genetic advantages some people have over others, saying that one of the most significant possible disparities is in how much sleep one needs to function well. Some rare people, including probably most world leaders, do just fine in the long term on only 5 hours of sleep per night. Surely that is an advantage in achieving great things.
I don’t think I know anyone who is that much less sleep-dependent than average. But I do constantly have the impression that a particular subset of my friends somehow have the sufficient mental energy and focus that they are just able to do so much more with their waking hours than I can (and while I’m generally not great at being productive, I don’t feel like I’m abnormally weak in this regard either). This is not a matter of someone being 10% more capable and therefore having a subtle edge; I’m talking what looks to me like two or three times as much productivity as what I can conceive of managing. (These people are clearly not all neurotypical or especially mentally healthy, by the way.)
Has anyone noticed a similar thing? Does anyone have any thoughts as to what creates this disparity, or if it is mainly an illusion or exaggeration on my part?
I’ve been thinking about this quite a bit lately because people keep asking me how on earth I find time for all the things I do. For a long time, I assumed this was just polite noises, but it turned out that it is a genuine question and that they would like an answer…..
The best explanation I’ve come up with is that I focus on one task at a time and finish said task before moving on to the next. I also very rarely do nothing. (at least this seems to be the largest differences from the behaviour of my peers)
A second point may be that I do very different kinds of things, so that my mind can work at full speed when my body is tired and vice versa. Scott appears to be evidence against this being relevant as he seems to be able to do a ‘mostly-mind’ job while having a high ‘mostly-mind’ output of blog posts.
And yes, I seem to get about twice as much done as many of my colleagues, I was just assuming that they didn’t want to rather than couldn’t. (oh, and I never claimed to be mentally healthy, it’s just that I like my particular brand of madness and want to keep it 🙂 )
I am extremely sceptical of the “Winston Churchill/Margaret Thatcher only slept five hours a night!” thing, as that relies heavily on self-report and I imagine people who say that don’t count day-time naps, sitting around doing nothing much except maybe reading the paper, drinking tea, or having a chat, going to bed late and getting up early so they can’t sleep for longer, lying in bed awake for an hour or two before going to sleep/after waking and before getting up, and various other ways of making up for rest that they don’t count as “lying in bed fast asleep”.
I agree, and besides, 16 hours a day is plenty of time to get a lot done. For me, the limiting factors are (1) akrasia; and (2) mental fatigue from intellectual tasks. Not the number of hours I am awake. I would imagine it’s the same with most people.
Yeah, there’s usually going to be some degree of doubt about such reports. But I imagine that a more recent political leader (e.g. Barack Obama, who reportedly slept only 5-6 hours a night as president) doesn’t get a lot of downtime during their waking hours and that their staff members can attest to their sleeping habits pretty well.
Okay, so Barack Obama was wandering the White House at 3 a.m. every morning. Did he actually get anything substantive done? Because most of his staff would have been in bed, and those he dragged out of bed to meetings would have been three-quarters asleep still anyway.
Catching up on paperwork? Probably. But that’s also a way of getting bogged down in detail – there’s a fine line between “read all the briefing documents and can pull a relevant fact from that” and “wastes five hours debating about a 0.3 mm difference in spec that makes feck-all difference in the end”.
Early birds may get stuff done personally, but all that extra work ends up on the desks of normal people who only have so many hours in their day to wade through the piles, so I don’t think the total efficiency is increased.
Though it does seem to have given Obama plenty of time to go for jogs, eat nuts, and talk about his favourite foods 🙂
I don’t think it’s that implausible. I know quite a few people (although admittedly they are all under 25) who function fine on 6 or 7 hours. So 5 doesn’t seem unreasonable. But I agree with fortaleza84 that waking time is rarely a limiting factor.
Eh, I dunno. My dad has gotten by with 5 hours of sleep pretty much his whole life. I require 8 for basic functioning.
And it also makes sense that high-achieving people are likely to fall into that camp. If I could adjust to his sleep schedule, I’d increase my available productivity by nearly 20%
Six-out-of-twenty-four seems to be natural for me, dipping down to four occasionally. That is, if I lie down to sleep under ideal circumstances with no chemical assistance, generally speaking I’ll wake up feeling excellent pretty exactly six hours later.
Which caused a lot of problems as a child when my father demanded I spend the entire dark half of the day sleeping… locked in a perfectly dark soundless room.
I also find that when I’m not really doing anything, i.e. on long bus trips, I can go around 38 hours (a day, a night, and the light part of another day) without any tiredness or detectable degradation in awareness. If I’m programming all day I can spend about eight hours out of twenty four at full focus and then immediately become dead tired.
As for effects on productivity, the extra two hours doesn’t really help as much as having more options about when I interrupt what I’m doing to sleep.
Think of it less like having two hours to dedicate to tasks and more like being in “work till 1 AM because this is due in two days” mode as the default with no ill effects.
But then again, two hours a night adds up; I basically get an extra day for free every week!
I felt that way and it turned out my friends’ main superpower was not having untreated ADHD. Apparently being able to reach (usually, barely) adequate productivity by being in a constant state of panic implies being abnormally weak, it just never occurred to me.
Any mushroom-pickers hereabouts?
I had heard that the popularity of forest mushroom picking and consumption varies wildly even in neighbouring countries.
I did regularly when I lived in the Northeast (United States) for a while. I’ve been moving around quite a bit since then though and haven’t picked anything for a couple of years now.
I’ve never met anyone in real life who thought I was anything other than a weirdo for doing it.
I remember picking mushrooms (and blueberries and lingonberries) in Finland as a child. It was a perfectly ordinary thing to do there. But then my family moved to Canada, and there no one seemed to do it.
Not sure why there’s such a difference. Wealth perhaps? Or maybe it has something to do with Finland’s common access rights, which let you wander through privately owned woods without permission.
Grigori Perelman, celebrated for having solved one of the greatest open mathematical problems of all time (the Poincare conjecture) is now somewhat of a recluse in St. Petersburg and rumored to have a passion for mushroom-picking.
When in the south of the US (where I grew up), I pick chanterelles, because they’re super yummy, expensive, and hard to find in groceries. City people do seem to think it’s weird, primarily because they imagine they’d poison themselves if they tried to do it. Country people who are not recent transplants think it less weird.
I do not hunt for any other type of mushroom, however, and I guess it probably has to do with a. it’s my favorite and b. my grandmother taught me how to find and identify them as a kid (and them being my favorite probably has some emotional resonance, too, though I feel like they can certainly contend among the objectively best mushrooms). So it’s probably very much a “what you’re comfortable with,” thing.
People imagine I’ll poison myself, but it’s like: I not only know what these look like, I know what they smell like, I know what the ones you might possibly mistake for it look like, and I also know those other ones will not kill you anyway, so even being a somewhat paranoid, OCD person, I am still very comfortable picking and eating at least this one type of mushroom.
Related example: I grew up with cats and dogs and so cats and dogs do not scare me, because on the rare occasion I encounter e.g. a dog who is potentially dangerous, it is really obvious to me. But I could understood that if I had not grown up around them, I might not have that level of confidence I can “read” them. Related, I never really feel super comfortable around large birds as pets, maybe because I never encountered them in that capacity until I was an adult.
My theory of Ian Banks:
Ian Banks is very bad at plots, very good at striking ideas. All of his books start well, with a striking idea or situation – here is a man who can change his face with poison teeth fighting for the rhino men against the computer civilisation being drowned in a pot of poo… here is a man surgically altered to resemble satan who rules over 100 billion people who has had the head of his enemy mounted in a life support machine and uses it as a punching bag, enjoying it when the insane head cries… here are some activists who have uploaded themselves into hell, which is a “real” computer simulated environment on their world, in order to document the suffering of those trapped there….
etc.
It’s all great stuff – but invariably gets bogged down in boring *plot*. And really bogged down – you really would be better off stopping reading most of his books at about the 100 page mark (or maybe sooner).
The only exceptions to this, IMO, are the books where you don’t know what the hell is going on until the last few pages – The Wasp Factory, Use of Weapons – essentially he sticks with the interesting ideas and reveals the actual plot in a couple of pages – and player of games, which is a bit of an anomaly.
My impression is almost the opposite. Use of Weapons is one of the weakest Culture books precisely because of the gimmick of the last few pages, which, while very striking on the surface, cheapens the rest of the book and robs it of its life-force.
Banks does have striking ideas, but so does everyone else (*). The secret sauce is the execution. Banks’s ideas are so memorable because of his detailed yet effortless-looking world-building, and complex, three-dimensional believable characters. Compare with e.g. Rajaniemi’s The Quantum Thief, which has amazing ideas, but, to me anyway, is largely forgettable compared with the Culture novels. And I’m not saying this to denigrate TQT, which I liked; I just think that Banks is a class above what I’d call “normal” high-quality SF.
I’ll agree that he does have overly long or intricate plots in some of the novels, though I wouldn’t call them boring. It’s possible to run out of steam reading Banks.
(I haven’t read any of the non-SF novels yet, and I think the non-Culture SF novels are good but not as good as the Culture ones)
(*) not really, but very many people
Wow. I couldn’t disagree much more. In particular, the twist in Use of Weapons is absolutely central to the book’s primary thematic focus, namely personal identity. Use of Weapons and Surface Detail are fundamentally about the question of what it means for a and b to be the same person.
I find the plots pretty consistently compelling, but plainly that’s a matter of taste. It has also just occurred to me that Banks is to sci fi what Sondheim is to musicals, which I guess makes Excession Follies…
One of the problems with art is that it’s easy to get caught up in fads and distracted by trivia. A good way to get critical distance is simply time: flash fades, but quality lasts. With that in mind, let’s look back fifty years to 1967 and try to discern what good stuff was being produced back when our parents were young.
1967 was a good year for film. A whole bunch of films were released that are still talked about today: The Graduate, Cool Hand Luke, The Jungle Book, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, In the Heat of the Night, The Producers and The Dirty Dozen. Two of those (The Jungle Book and The Producers) have been remade since then. And the year saw two James Bond films released, Casino Royale and You Only Live Twice. Of course not everything lasted. A Challenge for Robin Hood, anyone? Island of the Burning Damned? Perhaps not.
Pressed for a pick, I’d go with The Dirty Dozen, a great adventure that still holds up. I respect Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night, but oh my do they ever look oldfashioned now. Some things reallly have changed for the better. I wonder, is there a group in our society so perched on the edge of respectability that you could make a version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner in 2017 without looking ridiculous?
Oh, I think you could still make a version of Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner with the same characters in the same situation; after all, Jordan Peele’s Get Out revolves around the idea of white liberals being so gracious and welcoming yet when a real black guy shows up in their community he feels out of place and uneasy with what turns out to be good reason. That the villains here are not the expected rural redneck Klan types is what makes it novel: the parents’ generation of liberals and the children being the generation of “allies”.
is there a group in our society so perched on the edge of respectability
In the wake of all the bathroom laws brouhaha, you could re-do it with a trans character in the Sydney Poitier role, though probably a movie studio would prefer to cast Katherine Houghton’s character as the trans woman (the actress Jamie Clayton could play this role, if she’s not considered to be too old at the age of thirty-nine).
And I see they remade the movie in 2005 as a gender-flipped comedy called “Guess Who”. Well, of course they did 🙁
I think an effective way to remake Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner would be to make the male character a white ex-con. The parents would be in a real bind as they support rehabilitation and all that good stuff on paper, but have to grapple with just how far they trust this man when the stakes are high. Oh, and make him a well-paid blue-collar worker too, so there’s a bit of class sensitivity in the mix, too.
make the male character a white …well-paid blue-collar worker
You mean make the guy a *shudder* presumed Trump voter? Unless it ended with him having a 180-degree conversion to all that is right and good, this would never get made! 🙂
CMV: All genetically possible humans should be brought into existence.
If we imagine the set of all genetic combinations that result in something that could be conceivably thought of as “human,” only an infinitesimal fraction of humans will ever be born through traditional sexual recombination. To be born is to win a lottery with astronomically long odds.
As biotechnology advances, we will be able to conceive and grow humans using completely artificial means (eg artificial wombs). Do we, the relatively tiny population of humans who have had the luck to be born, have a duty to the much more vast population of “genetically possible humans” to bring them into existence?
I think we do if we ever reach a post-scarcity society.
Three obvious problems: genetic mutations that would make a life unbearable, the phenomenon of twins, and the astronomical number of resulting humans.
I’m sure we’ll be able to identify extremely negative mutations and either fix them or abandon those genomes. The issue of twins means we’re not generating every possible human mind, but creating a reasonable sampling of that space (we observe twins have very similar life outcomes). To the last problem, I have no solution, I’m just assuming the Universe is spatially infinite with an even distribution of matter and energy.
BTW, it might be simpler to just simulate these humans, but I’m still extremely uncertain as to what extent a human in a computer = a human in meat-space.
Seems to me it’s not just luck; a lot of alleles are more common because they are more adaptive.
Anyway, have you considered the demographic implications of your proposal in terms of how it would change the current balance of racial and ethnic groups? You might not be interested in tribalism, but tribalism is very interested in you.
Also reading Eliezer’s post on the space of possible minds, Roman Yumpolsky’s Universe of Minds, and Aaron Sloman’s structure of possible minds, it’s unclear to me what is meant by “mind.”
I tend to define it as control program for an embodied system, but I could do with a more rigorous definition.
Go watch American Vandal on Netflix. It looks really stupid, but it’s amazing. Just give it 2 episodes to get going. To say any more would be a spoiler.
Does Scott or anyone else have any advice for my situation? I’ve developed a very stubborn psychological aversion to my girlfriend’s scent due to mold 🙁 The short version of it is that without any of us realizing, her pillow grew mold inside sometime during autumn 2015. So whenever she slept, toxic mold spores would cling to her neck and hair, and then I’d breathe them in along with her regular scent whenever we were intimate. This manifested as me inexplicably finding her scent more and more repulsive and anxiety-provoking, but since I didn’t understand what on earth could cause it, and no doctor I saw could offer any explanation, I put it down to just some weird fixation and tried to ignore it as best I could.
Over time, however, the discomfort grew worse and worse, and when we finally found the cause and threw out the pillow (and not just perfumes and other things that might have caused it), my brain and nose had developed an incredibly stubborn aversion to any scents emanating from her. It’s now been 1,5 years since we got rid of the mold (we are 100 % sure the actual physical irritant is gone), and the aversion still causes me daily pangs of instinctive anxiety from just interacting with her normally, even as our relationship in all other respects continues to be strong. It’s the weirdest and most difficult problem I’ve ever had to deal with.
The anxiety reaction is incredibly automatic – it just instantly floods my brain with fear upon smelling her, leaving no opportunity for higher brain functions and mental coping techniques to take the edge off it. This research really captures my experience:
I’ve also started noticing new, strong scents in situations surrounding her that I never could detect prior to the whole mold episode, so it seems my sense of smell has been heightened in response to the ”danger”. The fact that I now pick up a ton of strange smells combined with my brain being highly suspicious of any new and unexpected smells from her is very, very nerve-wracking.
Other than this issue, I am generally healthy and function well in all other parts of my life. I’ve had physical check-ups to rule out things like brain tumors, but nothing.
It was really difficult to broach the subject with my girlfriend at first, when I had no idea what was going on beyond that I suddenly had started finding her scent really repulsive, and had no clue as to the reason. But now she knows as much as I do, and while we both find it extremely unfortunate, she also understands that it’s caused by the situation, not by anything intrinsic to her. Still, it’s a very tough issue and kind of a Sword of Damocles for our relationship, even though we try to attack it as a team most days.
As for treatments, I’m seeing a reputable hypnotherapy practitioner soon. The list of things I’ve previously tried includes CBT, meditation, exercise, hours of concentrated exposure therapy, l-theanine, black seed oil, ashwagandha (didn’t tolerate this well, had some weird side effects that still remain after cessation), vorinostat (HDAC inhibitor. May have used it incorrectly) and general talk therapy, but nothing has provided lasting relief. I suspect that since we had almost six months in which almost every single physical interaction I had with her involved the mold, my brain was fed an incredible amount of ”data” that scents emanating from her are fundamentally dangerous.
I’ve previously written about this problem on Reddit, there’s some more information there if someone is interested. Feel free to ask me anything about the whole thing.
I would dump her. In my non-professional opinion, the male sex instinct ought to be strong enough to overcome any kind of learned aversion to your sexual partner. So you have probably lost interest in her romantically and sexually for whatever reason. In fact, this business about the mold might very well be just a rationalization you have subconsciously constructed to avoid facing the real reasons you are averse to her.
Both sex and general love feelings can sometimes suppress the aversion when things are particularly great between us – but only temporarily. It’s as though the aversion resurfaces whenever things settle a bit more on the oxytocin front or something. Still, the love and anxiety seems to manage to co-exist, generally.
Yeah, many people I’ve spoken to have tried coming at it from the angle of something else being off about the relationship. I can see how that might seem to be the case but as for my subjective experience of our relationship, it was really good and loving in all respects, until suddenly, being close to her became the most anxiety-provoking sensation in the entire world, and later started hurting my nasal passages (i.e. the mold). If the post-mold aversion is caused by a subconscious dislike of the young, pretty girl I love and previously had a really fun, healthy relationship with, that dislike must be incredibly strong.
Sorry if this is all a bit muddled, thanks for your input.
How old are you? How many relationships have you been in which were serious to the point of living with the person?
Could you ask her to try to change her scent?
This seems like the obvious low-cost first attempt, and I was surprised to see it unmentioned in the OP. Why not have her buy a nice perfume, and for good measure also switch body wash / shampoo? (Shampoo is probably particularly important.)
Maybe after a while your aversion to her original scent will be dampened due to a long period of non-exposure, and she can even go back if she wants.
Can’t seem to edit comment, but want to say that “have her buy a nice perfume” should be worded in a way that does not necessarily suggest that the gf bear the entire cost of this scent-change plan.
Yes. It also probably couldn’t hurt to change your own shampoo/deodorant/cologne as well, just to have different scents around you all the time in general.
Exposure therapy. Take a holiday together and sniff her continuously whilst in otherwise relaxing surroundings.
Or clothes peg on nose until you forget the association?
I get the impression that psychedelics have the potential to enable rewriting of habits and associations to some degree. No idea what the neurological basis for that is and whether it would even touch such things as smell, but taking psilocybin together with your girlfriend might be worth a try.
Did desensitisation therapy not work for you?
I can only suggest something like pick a scent – say a new perfume – and first expose yourself, and yourself alone, to it in situations where you feel calm, happy, relaxed and so on so that you associate this smell with good feelings.
Then take a piece of her (laundered) clothing, spray the scent on it, and again expose yourself to it by yourself (i.e. she doesn’t wear this article of clothing) in the same conditions so you associate good things with this.
She wears the clothing so it picks up her scent, she or you sprays the scent on it but not enough to overpower her scent, gives it to you, do as above.
Then move on to she wears this scent while you’re with her. See if that can overcome with “new good associations” the “danger, danger!” associations of her scent. If that works, then move on to she doesn’t wear that scent and see if that has helped any.
Something similar happened to me, but it was related to food.
You may find this interesting:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conditioned_taste_aversion
The way I was able to overcome my aversion was by avoiding that particular food for a certain period of time, and then reintroducing it slowly.
Does anyone else think the Spanish government is responding very badly to the Catalan referendum? Suppose they let the referendum go ahead, and the result was a moderate majority in favour of independence. I expect that the consequences would be a lot of talk, but not much action. Instead, they’ve decided to send in thousands of armed police. That seems like a surefire way to massively increase both support for independence and resolution to actually achieve it if the referendum favours it.
Why? Wasn’t Brexit technically a non-binding referendum? And wasn’t it only a moderate majority in favor? And isn’t it leading to direct action?
If you let people vote and then ignore the consequences, you look like a dictator, and the separatists will become increasingly emboldened and perhaps pick up more followers, upset at the corrupt national government. If you simply refuse to let them vote, you can talk about the proper process and the importance of national sovereignty or whatever else, while strongly implying that the vote would have failed anyway because it was only supported by extremists who want to destroy the nation (and nobody can really prove you wrong)
I think the Brexit referendum was widely viewed as binding, whereas I don’t think there is a consensus in Catalonia about their referendum, and the Spanish government certainly doesn’t see it as binding. Brexit is happening, but pretty slowly. In a world with an unsympathetic British government and EU, I expect it would be proceeding at a speed of approximately zero.
I’m not suggesting that the Spanish government just ignore the referendum. But responding to a vote for independence by saying “it was illegal and hence meaningless, and anyway you’ve not really thought out how independence would work even if it did happen, and what about this vague compromise position” seems to me to be a better plan than arresting politicians (which will turn previously sympathetic politicians against you), shipping in riot police (which will displease the general population), and censoring Catalonian websites (which upsets the EFF).
Catalonia makes up 16% of the Spanish population. The government doesn’t need the support of Catalan people. They just need the support of Spanish people. And of course, Catalonia itself will be split on the question even with the crackdown.
“The government doesn’t need the support of Catalan people.”
Only in the sense that the US government doesn’t need the support of black people — they don’t, but if they reject it they’d better find a similarly sized bloc to replace it if they want to be elected.
Despite only accounting for about 16 percent of the Spanish population, Catalonia represents about 25 percent of all Spanish exports, and it accounted for 23 percent of all Spanish industry, according to the regional government.
2015 figures
No wonder the would hit hard to keep ’em.
actually the vast majority in catalonia support the holding of a referendum
True, but the polls claim that only a relatively small majority plan to vote for independence (or at least did at time of polling), and I expect that even amongst them there is a broad range of opinions on what a vote for independence should mean.
@rlms
actually the polls have it at neck and neck. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Catalan_independence_referendum,_2017#Opinion_polls
What? Is this not the exact world we live in?
No. The EU have not yet arrested any Conservative politicians or declared Brexit illegal, and it seems unlikely that they will do so in the future.
Don’t know anything about this story, but making a prediction now that Russians were involved in this too (not a joke).
If Catalonia passed a vote in favor of independence then that gives the movement a sense of legitimacy it otherwise would not have. By denying them that vote, the Spanish government is denying them that opportunity and preventing them from trying again if they fail(which the Scottish will probably attempt at some point). Better to nip the whole thing in the bud sooner rather than later. If people think there is a chance, then some of them will keep pushing for it until they get it
If independence is accepted via vote independence will be declared regardless of the spanish reaction to the holding of the vote. Back in 2014 the government pledged to set up a catalan republic by 2017.
But yes they are handling it very badly, not only are they opressing the catalan people but they are increasing the chances of a majority voting in favour of independence. This blatant disrespect of self determination will not only make pro-independence catalans more likely to actually vote but they will also possibly convince those who are undecided to vote for independence
I have it on good authority that the hallucinogenic mushroom Amanita Muscaria, which is unrelated to the more common psilocybin family of hallucinogenic mushrooms and contains a completely different psychoactive compound (muscimol, as opposed to psilocybin), causes lucid dreams.
I’ve been told that when taken at small doses of less than 1g (optimal range = 500-750 mcg), in the form a stew at bedtime, it usually has following effects:
-Increased sleepiness
-Extremely vivid dreams
-High awareness and self-reflection that are usually missing in the dream state.
Just putting this rumor out there as a curiousity. I, of course, do not recommend the consumption of hallucinogenics of any kind.
I don’t care if your good authority is the Archangel Gabriel, messing around with amanita mushrooms unless you very feckin’ well know exactly what you’re doing is not going to end well. Maybe I’m too old-fashioned and nowadays practically nobody at all gets poisoned, but I don’t think running the risk of that for the sake of lucid dreaming is a good risk.
Even the non-lethal side effects don’t sound too great. If you’re going to use them in a stew, the safest thing sounds to be that you parboil them first and throw out the water, then put them in the stew – don’t throw them in as a raw ingredient:
If you are going for the poor man’s stuff: It is excreted via urine and thus can be recycled several times (in diminishing concentrations). As did Siberian shamans.
Which is why I think if you’re desperate enough to get high that you will drink pee, just forget it and go for good old traditional brain-cell killing booze. The traditional apéritif (which has long since lost any “tonic” qualities) to achieve such a state is this one, although more modern choices are cheap lager, cheap knock-off vodka, and cheap ‘sherry’.
Why do people believe that repression doesn’t work? Not only does it defy common sense but there isn’t really strong evidence that it works either. If people rise up against your government, then giving them what they want simply increases the demands. If you make something illegal, people will use less of it than before. This shouldn’t be anything controversial and yet somehow it ends up being the minority position. Why?
It depends on how well the repressors can contain the situation. A lot of time, it ends up in a tremendously violent explosion of anger. Just ask the Romanovs.
I thought one of the problems with the Romanovs is that they were gradually allowing more freedoms, and that blew up on them following WW1.
The fall of the Romanovs was a combination of WWI, and inconsistent repression. It’s a bad idea to be mean enough to piss people off, but not mean enough to keep them down. And inconsistency means nobody knows what the reaction will be to any given thing.
Selection bias? With modern political technology, most governments are both feared and loved. The ones that need to use fear exclusively have messed up pretty bad already, so repression and collapse are correlated. Past states with crappier technology might not show this correlation.
Because the people who say repression doesn’t work tend to be either the folks getting repressed, or folks who might get repressed if a government turned against them. Claiming that repression fails is both an attempt to convince governments to not try it, and a way to rally followers. “See? This violent response is really a sign of weakness and if we all stick together the government is doomed!” Thus this is less an empirical argument about what tactics produce results a state desires, and more part of a counter-strategy.
Because history? See data here.
People generally seem to bring up Prohibition in the US to support the idea that banning things doesn’t work, so I’m guessing the reason is overgeneralising based on a single data point.
Prohibition says hi. When the need is strong enough, people start looking for alternative ways to do the illegal thing. And those alternatives might well be worse than the thing you want to ban.
What sort of technology could help accommodate NIMBYism more cheaply? Looks like the US spends somewhere from 10% to 50% on accommodating NIMBYs (through housing restrictions in productive cities) as it does on healthcare, so this is a big deal.
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/05/impact-housing-price-restrictions.html
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2017/05/new-hsieh-moretti-paper-land-use-restrictions-economic-growth.html
https://www.citylab.com/equity/2015/06/nimbyism-is-a-huge-drag-on-americas-economic-growth/394925/
Just spitballing:
1) One reason current residents don’t like development is increased congestion. There’s existing technology to reduce vehicle congestion, like busses, but what about pedestrian congestion? Maybe some sort of one-size-fits-all mass-produced double-decker sidewalks? I know that UIC experimented with double-decker pedestrian paths but they were torn down for some reason.
2) Another problem is noise. If you could cheaply detect noise pollution without spying on everyone, you could charge people for it (or more likely, charge the owners of the buildings that it comes from). Is there a noise-detector sweet spot, that can measure the direction and intensity of noise, but is really unlikely to be able to decipher speech even with future machine learning progress? Maybe if there is some way to guarantee on the hardware level that it can’t measure pitch?
It’s my impression that NIMBYs’ fundamental concern is that new housing will reduce their property values.
There’s a clear win-win solution here: “formalize” the rents they are extracting, and bundle any new housing with an explicit payout to nearby homeowners.
Alternatively, make developers bundle new housing with a free insurance policy for all nearby homeowners that protects against a fall in their property value relative to some reasonable baseline.
