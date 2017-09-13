Classified Thread 3: Semper Classifiedelis

This is the…monthly? bimonthly? occasional?…classified thread. Post advertisements, personals, and any interesting success stories from the last thread. Also:

1. Iacta_Procul, who posted about some of her life/mental health problems on the subreddit a few weeks ago, and who lots of people said they wanted a way to help, has decided to quit her dead-end job and try to start a math tutoring company. She has a Masters in math and offers to tutor any non-statistics undergrad mathematics, or any necessary test prep for the SAT/ACT/GRE/GMAT (including English/vocabulary/non-math sections). If you’re interested, contact her on Wyzant.

2. Isak – who doesn’t comment here much but is pretty active on Rationalist Tumblr Discord – is homeless right now, having trouble getting his disability check, and asking for some money to help stay afloat and get his life back on track. See his Fundly campaign page for more information.

3. An old friend of mine is looking for AI/data science people in North Carolina who he can ask questions about the opportunities there. If that describes you, email me at scott [at] shireroth [dot] org and I can get you in touch.