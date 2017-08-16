Open Thread 82.25

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, or the SSC Discord server.
If anyone lives in Oregon, in or near the path of totality, and is willing to host me and some friends for the night before the eclipse, email me at scott[at]shireroth[dot]org. Happy to discuss paying in money, interesting conversation, buying you dinner, etc.
Path of Totality sounds like the name of a video game, or a prog metal band. Could also be the title of a novel by Dean Koontz or some such author.
Adding a prediction: within a year from now “path of totality” will become a way, in certain circles, to say something along the lines of “among others most likely to be affected”: “I had to reschedule the meeting because it was on a day that was in my vacation’s path of totality.”
Confidence of prediction: 10%.
I live in the best spot in the world to view the eclipse—Carbondale, IL. Which doesn’t help you much.
For the record, you’re going to have a hell of a time getting there and back. (People are estimating 7hrs+ for what’s normally a 1.5 hour drive from Seattle, for instance.)
You are very late to this game, asking that question now.
Why do Socialists (both Nazis and Antifa) hate Free Speech so much?
I think my answer was bunk, so am deleting it.
Maybe people are able to accommodate only a limited amount of things that they think should be free. Socialists think all kinds of other stuff should be free (healthcare, education, child care, food, rent, etc.) so for them speech gets the short end of the stick.
Most people hate speech that conflicts with their sacred values.
This isn’t a particularly useful way of phrasing this question.
Having said that, to speculate a little:
Charitably, the usual left-leaning argument is a combination of “mental harm is as real as physical harm, and it must be possible to restrict speech which causes mental harm without impacting the ability of ideas to circulate”, and “an unmoderated forum has the effect of marginalising quiet voices to the benefit of loud voices. It also allows for bullies to harass their way into a position of conversational dominance by making it too uncomfortable for those who disagree with them to speak. The majority of people who push for free speech are just using it as a way of justifying their own abuse of speech.”
For ‘real’ leftists (ie actual communists), the answer is probably that we are or should be engaged in class warfare, and that societies which are at war always restrict speech and produce propaganda. I guess you could make the same argument from the Nazi side of things, but substitute in “race war”?
Do present day white nationalists really hate free speech as much as present day Marxists? I’ve heard of very few cases of Nazis (or “Nazis” as the case may be) calling for the censorship of speech they find objectionable. All the moderate to far-right figures I can think of—Jordan Peterson, Stefan Molyneux, Richard Spencer, Jared Taylor, Vox Day, Andrew Anglin, etc.—frequently signal support for free speech. Though I think that in both cases there’s probably a lot of opportunism—the same Communists today who sneer at the totally dumb of idea of freeze peach would probably suddenly start defending free speech as a sacred, holy value if a fascist government came into power and censored their preferred speech. Likewise, I suspect that most white nationalists would suddenly forget their previous commitments to freedom of speech if they obtained the power to be the censors rather than the censored.
I think it comes down to what you value. Liberals (both left-liberals and libertarians) think that personal freedom is the most important value, so they think freedom of speech is important. Leftists think that destroying hierarchy and a “two legs bad, four legs good” memeplex (where white males are two legs and non-whites/women/non-heterosexuals etc. are four legs) are the highest values, so if freedom of speech seemingly conflicts with those they reject it. Rightists think that building hierarchies based on power/ability and a “two legs bad, four legs good” memeplex (where non-whites/women/non-heterosexuals are two legs
and white men are four legs) are the highest values, so, while again I don’t see much evidence of this happening right now, if they did think that freedom of speech conflicted with those values they would reject freedom of speech.
Edit: Also, I think that because liberals value personal freedom, they like achieving other goals through free expression, hence free discussion is a good thing. Whereas I think that far left/rightists are indifferent to trampling on the freedom of the hated two-legs (e.g. the bourgeoise) as a means to accomplish their other goals, because filthy two-legs don’t deserve freedom.
Presently they’re for free speech because they’re not in power. A lot of their propaganda seems to imply that once they’ve gotten rid of all the Jews and colored people, all the white people will just be one big happy family with no need to restrict speech or anything else (everyone will be too busy raising cute white babies), but I expect that’s nonsense and they’d be as restrictive as any authoritarian regime.
Yeah I agree:
To expand on this, what was the last time you heard of a left-wing speaker subjected to the kind of farcically violent but violent nonetheless attempts at censorship that Charles Murray or Milo Yiannopoulous have faced? Or the kind of actual/attempted no-platforming that Ann Coulter, Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson and Heather MacDonald have faced? I guess the closest you can come to censorship of left-wing ideas is attempts to censor anti-Israel/Zionist speech and speakers like Linda Sarsour, but Zionism occupies a very complex position on the political spectrum and it’s kind of weird to say “hah! You Nazis oppose left-wing censorship of Holocaust denial, but what about right-wing censorship of criticism of the Israel lobby???”
The reality—and this may be unfortunate, as per Scott’s arguments about choosing poster children for freedom of speech earlier—is that the people in modern American political discourse who run the most observable risk of material censorship are center-to-far right figures.
Yup, this is it. Take Sluggish’s bit about “This isn’t a particularly useful way of phrasing this question.” and paste it onto here and here’s your answer.
Remember: Ideologies aren’t actually opposites of one another. As Taymon Beal put it, they see each other at an angle. Systems for classifying them based on one or two externally-defined axes are basically a mistake.
In short, this is a general phenomenon. Grouping Nazis and Leftists together is a mistake — but it is something of a natural mistake to make if you’re a liberal, since if you care primarily about liberalism and its components, these groups will appear similar by those measures, for the simple reason that they care about other things; their distinction lies elsewhere. The Nazis would group us and the Leftists together; and the Leftists will even occasionally group us with the Nazis (because we believe in equal protection of the law even for Nazis and are therefore their “accomplices”).
if you can stop anyone from speaking against your ideology, you can convince people more easily that your way is correct. In fact, they may not even realise there are other ways.
The best part is that you can stop the arguments before they even get started, so even if they make sense, too late: crimestop detected.
Free Speech often results in some people feeling upset at the opinions they hear being espoused. Therefore sensitive people, or those whose identity is like a carefully curated, closely-guarded fragile art piece, are more likely to dislike Free Speech.
I propose that Socialists, hard-left Greenies and Communists all have a lot of belief in the virtues of government and central control. This makes them less likely to be interested in the development of individual strength and liberty, which leaves them especially prone to “insults to the self” facilitated by free speech.
Are you saying that traditionalist religious conservatives, up to and including theocrats, love free speech?
Naval Gazing
Survivability and Damage Control, Part 2
Series Index
A very long time ago, I did a column on survivability and damage control. I wasn’t entirely happy with the results, and have always planned to do a follow-on. I’ve finally gotten around to it.
That time, I mostly discussed ways that ships could die. But not dying isn’t necessarily the only worry. If you get mission-killed, that’s nearly as good for the enemy in a given battle, even if your crew prefers it over an actual kill.
There are lots of ways a ship could get mission-killed without actually being sunk. Probably the best example is the USS South Dakota at the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal. Initially, power throughout most of the aft section of the ship was lost due to the shock of gunfire, when a relay tripped and caused two phases to be connected that shouldn’t have been. Fortunately, she wasn’t under fire, and the problem was corrected, except for two of the secondary turrets.
Later, South Dakota found herself silhouetted against a burning destroyer, and power was lost again when damage to the fire-control and internal communications circuits tripped the master breaker before the fuses meant to isolate the damaged circuits blew. This took out all of the fire-control and communications equipment for several minutes, until the circuits were manually disconnected. However, she took 26 hits during this time, and the damage was extensive enough to force her to withdraw from the battle. Later on, the electrical distribution equipment was modified to make sure that the fuses blew first, and to protect against shock damage.
German ships provide good examples of mission kills turning into actual kills. Bismarck took a hit from Prince of Wales at the Denmark Strait, which contaminated much of her fuel. A later aerial torpedo hit on her rudder doomed her. Graff Spee (admittedly not technically a battleship) suffered a shell hit which destroyed her fuel processing equipment, trapping her in Montevideo, and forcing her captain to scuttle her.
Some potential mission kills can’t be protected against. The most prominent are the shafts and screws, which have to extend outside of the hull, and can totally disable a ship if damaged, even if said damage doesn’t cause massive flooding. The underwater forms of the US fast battleships were intended to give some protection to the inner shafts against torpedoes, although they probably wouldn’t have worked that well in practice.
Another big threat is loss of power, either electrical or steam. All battleships I’m aware of generated primary power from steam, although it was normal to have secondary emergency diesel generators. Iowa has two Ship Service Turbogenerators of 1250 kW in each of the four engine rooms, along with a pair of 250 kW diesel generators. Obviously, a loss of steam would rob the ship of most electrical power (necessary for almost every facet of ship operation), steering, and also most pumping capability. Most of the heavy auxiliaries are steam-driven, and you’re likely to lose both the firemain pumps and the highest-capacity pumps for keeping your engineering spaces dry.
Prince of Wales suffered a similar fate. She lost six of her eight 5.25″ turrets to the first Japanese torpedo hit, along with all power to the aft section of the ring main, and jammed steering gear. Also, both of her diesel generators were lost to the first torpedo hit, and while this did not contribute directly to her loss, it could have been an issue if all steam was likewise lost. Even then, Vanguard was designed with an increased number of steam-driven auxiliaries.
The last major threat is that of small-caliber shells hitting the ship’s upperworks. South Dakota is again a good example of this, where even though the positions themselves remained intact, many of the wires necessary for the operation of fire control, radar, and communications equipment were cut. (I’m actually a bit confused by this, as on Iowa the director tubes are armored. I may need to do more digging for details.)
Bismarck is an even more obvious case of this. Her forward director was knocked out by an 8″ shell from the cruiser Norfolk about 10 minutes into the battle, and her aft fire-control station followed about 15 minutes later. Over the course of the battle, several dozen hits were sustained, at least two dozen of them doing serious damage. The conning tower was wrecked, as were all of the primary and secondary guns, despite the armored belt rejecting all but a few hits on it. The engines remained operational throughout her last battle, despite the fact that the superstructure was almost totally destroyed.
Also, I’ve set up an email for this purpose, battleshipbean at gmail. If anyone is interested in guest posting (expect irregular service while I’m moving) let me know.
To expand on my request for guest posts (I was up against the edit window), I’m interested in any readers who have stuff of naval interest, particularly in niches I can’t fill. I have lots of books on the technical and even tactical sides, but very little on the day-to-day life aboard a naval vessel. We have several people here who do, and I’d be interested in their stories. I usually aim for ~1000 words in my posts, but it’s certainly not a hard and fast rule.
In Against Murderism (which you blocked comments on, I think wisely), you leave out what I think is the best definition of racism, i.e. what most people really mean when they say or hear the word, whether they realize it or not: The belief that one race should have inferior rights to another. Now, mind you, very few people have anything quite that coherent in mind; indeed, it took me years to perfect my wording. Most people, I’m sure, add other things, such as your “motivation” definition, on top of it. But it would seem difficult to call someone who did not think another race should have inferior rights “racist,” regardless of their other beliefs, and difficult to not call someone who did believe that another race should have inferior rights “racist,” even if, say, they weren’t motivated by irrational hatred and didn’t believe that other races were naturally inferior. What’s more, this definition is coherent, and does not suffer from any of the problems you mentioned for the other definitions. If “racism” and “racist” mean anything useful and meaningful at all, I think that this would have to be it.
(Other than that, I thought the article was amazing. It’s making the rounds on Facebook today.)
I don’t think “inferior” is needed as a qualifier; ‘differing’ is better. Those who believe in racial separation in the form of physical nations would effectively have people limited to certain areas of the world. As these areas differ with respect to climate and material diversity and opportunity, you’re effectively assigning people to inferior conditions without otherwise limiting their rights.
It can also be pointed out that sex ratios will differ based on population genetics, and possibly even a mix of nature and literal environment, leaving a greater number of those bereft of mate. Limiting a person’s opportunities with respect to the makeup of their children (by limiting who they can have children with) assigns them inferior choices. Allele diversity varies among populations, as does sheer population size (absolute theoretical number of mate choices). Some peoples would have far more incidences of cross-race Romeo and Juliet romances (in the original meaning of the term) than other peoples would. All of this ensures inferior conditions to them (on average) without explicit inferior rights.
> The belief that one race should have inferior rights to another
That definition would make opinions like “members of X race are strictly inferior to members of Y race in almost every way that matters, but should still have the same rights because we’re a free country” be considered non-racist. I don’t think that reflects real-world usage of the word.
How often do you guys use hedges in written and spoken speech? I’m thinking particular of ones used to express epistemic modality: “a speaker’s evaluation/judgment of, degree of confidence in, or belief of the knowledge upon which a proposition is based.” How carefully do you think about which one to use—e.g. “I think Alice is lying” vs. “I think Alice may be lying,” or “The world seems to be made up of particles” vs. “I’m pretty sure the world is made up of particles”? And are these hedges successful, or do people seem to ignore or overlook them?
I ask because of a comment a friend made a while back that hedging is way overlooked. I’m inclined to agree: we seem to have a variety of ways to express degrees of evidentiality and certainty, and they rarely seem ambiguous to me either, though we are certainly susceptible to saying things more or less confidently than we should. And how confident someone is about something, or how certainly they want to say it, seems really important to me, surely it should have a huge impact on how you should respond—how confident your response should be, for one, and what claim precisely you’re even discussing.
But they are overlooked. “I think Alice may be lying” may of course get elided to “I think Alice is probably lying” or “I think Alice is lying.” Is this justified or unjustified—especially given that people do commonly hedge more than they should? Perhaps my interlocutor perceives that I intend to use “I think Alice may be lying” to then establish “I think Alice is probably lying” and wants to cut me off or just jump to the chase. Or perhaps he’s reading too much into it. Are there times where modifying the modality of something someone said is justified?
I don’t have any conclusions here; I’m interested in anything anyone has to say about this.
I think that generally it would be more important that a person be actually willing to reality check than to merely hedge a statement they have far less intent to reality check, or willingness to modify based on a reality check.
I give cassander’s response to my own only minimally hedged speculation here, and my response to cassander’s correction here.
Of course this point of view ignores the importance of hedging/not hedging on social dynamics. As such I have no comment on your second and third paragraphs, sorry, except to note that Studies Have Been Done (and those perceived as good leaders tend not to hedge, IIRC).
Read the penultimate paragraph here (I have no idea how much personal information I’m disclosing in this link): https://books.google.com/books?id=AzotCgAAQBAJ&pg=PA52&lpg=PA52&dq=conversational+hedging+leadership&source=bl&ots=xrr4kA88rd&sig=ABT5Vl2woNDrKkpKy924QiYc99o&hl=en&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjR9Mauwd3VAhUh5IMKHVJ8BFAQ6AEIOjAC#v=onepage&q=conversational%20hedg%20leadership&f=false
Final addendum: I speculate that a non-hedged statement is more likely to get a strong rebuttal (if wrong) than a hedged statement. A non-hedged statement would thus be better for personal reality checking. So if you care about being right, don’t hedge!?
I personally tend to use hedges a lot so that my views can be more accurate.
Philosopher to five year old daughter: “There are probably no monsters under your bad”.
For what it’s worth, people who don’t explicitly hedge when they should kinda drive me up the wall. Claiming 95% certainty for something you are only 51% certain about is a lie. (Granted natural language doesn’t communicate this stuff so well, and it’s easy to innocently miscalibrate, and I’m guilty of this myself.)
I think I use them a lot, or at least I try to when applicable. They make the epistemological state of what I’m saying more transparent, and also give me deniability if I’m later accused of asserting something I only said I thought was possible or likely.
In reading the discussions of Damore’s memo (the ones focused on the scientific validity of his claims) I’ve seen this study (Escudero et al., 2013) coming up multiple times as evidence against people/things preference differences between sexes at an early age. Indeed, the abstract states “The infant results showed no sex-related preferences”.
However, looking at the graphs in the study itself, the boys appear to prefer faces to objects slightly less then the girls in every face/object pair tested. My (very limited) understanding of statistics suggests that this can either be taken as strong evidence that there is, in fact, a preference difference between sexes (if it was statistically significant) or as weak evidence of the same (if it was not statistically significant).
Would anyone with better understanding of statistics and scientific methodology than me care to explain how the authors came to the opposite conclusion? Is there some statistical paradox involved?
Does Charlottesville fall under the off weekend thread restrictions?
There’s no official “culture-war free” warning in the post, and it’s not a .5 thread, so culture warring is probably allowed (though not endorsed by me). There used to be (and I think it was forgotten or discontinued, given the previous open thread), a three-day moratorium on politicizing tragedies, but that has expired in any event.
This essay on nuclear warfare by a former analyst was a very interesting read. I came out of it oddly cheery considering the subject matter; I always thought “full nuclear exchange = end of humanity”, but his take is far more optimistic.
I like the concordance between the URL and the subject matter.
Nuclear war! We haven’t done that in a while. Better sharpen my… Oh, wait. That’s Stuart’s essay, which is where I got my start in this stuff. Yes, it’s good information. We’ve discussed possible consequences of nuclear war quite often here.
I had a feeling I was late to the party, it is a 15 year old essay! Do you have any recommendations for further reading off the top of your head?
A while back, there was a Naval Gazing commentator that asked about using a nuclear warhead against a carrier group. I now understand much of the disdain he got (his rudeness also did not help).
Oh hey it’s Stuart’s essay!
That one’s a classic, though i always thought his relative lack of knowledge about the early modern and medieval periods made him overly pessimistic in his conclusions. For example, he thinks people will go back to bows and arrows, but old fashioned powder and guns are so easy to manufacture relative the industrial tooling that will survive. Thus i seriously doubt they will go away. Musketry may come back sure, but bowmen are not likely beyond hunting. Though sword and lance armed cavalry might be a thing again. Also while he is correct that patriarchial norms will come roaring back, he is wrong as to both their extent and its specific forms. The closest reference point we have to a nuclear apocalypse is the Black Plague, which wiped out one third of the population in Europe. While it women’s rights did take a hit, Europe was in no danger of suddenly go full Islamic State on the subject, nor where they throwing old women out into the snow and locking childbearing women in their homes. Hell they didn’t even crack down on abortion and infanticide!
Fact is that the real hard limit on population growth isn’t available wombs, it’s food supply and child mortality rates. Therefore societies suffering from a population crunch never actually want to maximize the number of available wombs, and if anything they have a tendency to restrict them via female infanticide. The most lopsided gender ratios are found in places suffering famine and breakdowns of social order. If i recall correctly the sex ratio for baptisms in Florence was something like 1.2 boys for every girl before the Black Plague, and more than 2 boys for every girl after it. This is clearly not a society trying to maximize its birth rate, and i’m inclined to believe they knew what they were doing. As for the elderly, technological regression means the finer points of social policy are going to be decided at the local level. This means that nobody is going to be voting on whether to get rid of useless old men and women; instead they’ll be aghast anyone would suggest they get rid of Auntie May and Old Man Ben.
Also thinking about Stuart Slade reminds me of his forum. It used to be an interesting place to engage in high level intellectual discourse with right wing people. Unfortunately it slowly lost its collective mind over the course of the Obama administration, and glancing at it now it doesn’t seem like it’s gotten any better. It’s sad, but with so many left wing places now losing their collective minds over Trump, i guess that’s just the way things will be now. The madness is the new normal.
Race/Ethnic/Religious Wars as Existential Threat
(Warning: Another Dark Tribe thread. I talk about really horrible hypothetical events so that we can prevent them from happening.)
How can we prevent race/ethnic/religious wars involving grey goo, strong AI, nuclear weapons, ethnic bioweapons and other efficient genocidal weapons? I’m personally pretty concerned with the possibility of such wars in the long run. When we have West Europeans, East Europeans, Jews, Northeast Asians and Sunni Muslims having nukes the world is really unsafe. Who knows whether some people will suddenly start a global genocide? Imagine an ultranationalist or fundamentalist government control a sufficiently powerful nation such as US, Russia, China or Pakistan. Then it suddenly starts a global genocide along the lines of Exterminationist Tribalism (i.e. Only we can live. Everyone else must die. ) or at least a partial global genocide (i.e. Haitians and other people without the ability to use nukes can be spared. However all citizens of other nations with nukes and other genocidal weapons need to die.) Such an attack is called an ET attack from now on. Maybe the sudden genocide will succeed. Maybe the attacked tribe will retaliate with its own ET attack. Regardless of whether an ET attack fully succeeds it can cause billions of deaths. An ET attack plus ET retaliation can end humanity.
I think the only defense to an ET attack is ET deterrence. For example Tribe A needs to be able to almost completely exterminate humanity or at least other powerful tribes in order to establish ET deterrence. Then Tribe A could announce that any attempt to exterminate it will result in ET retaliation on the rest of humanity. In particular to deter genocidal attacks by biological weapons it can further declare that if more than 0.1% of Tribe A members suddenly suffer from some mysterious life-threatening illness it will be considered a genocidal attack and will result in a global ET retaliation unless the cause of the illness can be determined within a short period of time. Mutual Destruction will no longer work if the perpetrator of an attack can not be determined which is the case for grey goo and biological weapons. On the other hand ET deterrence still works. Regardless of who Nazis and Nazi-equivalents want to exterminate any tribe capable of ET attacks are effectively protected from genocidal attacks by other tribes. However tribes incapable of ET attacks are still vulnerable to genocide at least theoretically. By theoretical I mean I doubt that powerful nations are going to allow sudden genocides to be happen unless they are also exterminated in the attack.
Fellow SSCers please analyze whether such scenarios are likely.
Unfortunately this is an experiment you only get to run once, but I think there is not much danger of humans 1.0 doing this. It’s striking how few people are crazy – if you’ve ever taken the subway or driven a car, you’ve put your life in the hands of 1000s of potential evil-doers. And yet you are still alive. Even the Nazis weren’t this eliminationist, they seriously considered a Jewish zone in Russia or Madagascar.
(I’m actually optimistic enough about human nature to think that if the USA had launched a pre-emptive nuclear strike on the USSR, the USSR would not have shot back. And vice versa.)
Cringe comedy is an interesting thing–it’s widely used in modern television, and there are some people who really don’t like it. I mean, that’s true of any form of comedy, but it’s unique among major genres that there are some viewers who find it actively painful to watch.
One thing I noticed is that I’ve seen a lot more complaints about cringe comedy from “weird” people (my friends IRL, rationalist tumblr, etc) than normies. Question: does anyone know if disliking cringe comedy is associated with being non-neurotypical–either things like the autism spectrum or even just having various mental illnesses?
(My personal perspective: can be funny, can be physically painful to watch; I usually attempt to work through the pain as exposure therapy, at least if the show in question seems worth it in general.)
I don’t think it’s an autism thing, I think it’s a sympathy thing. People with bad social skills are likely to be sensitive to shame and humiliation and to sympathize with characters going through it rather than laughing at them, because they’ll have lots of experience receiving shame and humiliation and not a lot of experience giving it.
(That might sound geek-supremacist, but I don’t mean it that way. Consider that after junior high, people generally don’t shame other people purely for kicks.)
One datapoint: I am 100% neurotypical. The ancient wisdom of the race flows in my lymphatic system, limpid, unoccluded by the taint of personal eccentricity. And it says “whoa, cringe comedy sucks.”
Moral philosophy is a mess. Take a course in the subject, and they’ll teach you several different ways of looking at the question of right and wrong: Aristotle’s notion of virtue as something that can be trained, Bentham’s idea of utility, Kant and the categorical imperative, Rawls’s veil of ignorance, and maybe a couple more. There’s something to all of them, but they really don’t agree. And the field doesn’t have a coherent notion of which of them got what right. Moral philosophy comes across as not a single coherent field of study, but a loose collection of different perspectives or paradigms.
This notion of morality as a matter of conflicting perspectives can be enormous good fun for the intellectually inclined, but it’s not much good if you are trying to actually figure out what’s right and wrong in any particular scenario. You go to the Wise Men with a question and they don’t have an answer. Maybe they have a handful of answers. Or maybe they’ll teach you ways to ask better questions in the first place. But that’ not what you came for. I find this very troubling.
Why is moral philosophy such a mess? Other fields of inquiry aren’t like this. They don’t teach you several different systems of math or chemistry. Even physics, which is wrestling with two very different paradigms, only has two of them, not half a dozen.
Moral philosophy is typical for philosophy.