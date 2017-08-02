Where The Falling Einstein Meets The Rising Mouse

Eliezer Yudkowsky argues that forecasters err in expecting artificial intelligence progress to look like this:
…when in fact it will probably look like this:
That is, we naturally think there’s a pretty big intellectual difference between mice and chimps, and a pretty big intellectual difference between normal people and Einstein, and implicitly treat these as about equal in degree. But in any objective terms we choose – amount of evolutionary work it took to generate the difference, number of neurons, measurable difference in brain structure, performance on various tasks, etc – the gap between mice and chimps is immense, and the difference between an average Joe and Einstein trivial in comparison. So we should be wary of timelines where AI reaches mouse level in 2020, chimp level in 2030, Joe-level in 2040, and Einstein level in 2050. If AI reaches the mouse level in 2020 and chimp level in 2030, for all we know it could reach Joe level on January 1st, 2040 and Einstein level on January 2nd of the same year. This would be pretty disorienting and (if the AI is poorly aligned) dangerous.
I found this argument really convincing when I first heard it, and I thought the data backed it up. For example, in my Superintelligence FAQ, I wrote:
In 1997, the best computer Go program in the world, Handtalk, won NT$250,000 for performing a previously impossible feat – beating an 11 year old child (with an 11-stone handicap penalizing the child and favoring the computer!) As late as September 2015, no computer had ever beaten any professional Go player in a fair game. Then in March 2016, a Go program beat 18-time world champion Lee Sedol 4-1 in a five game match. Go programs had gone from “dumber than heavily-handicapped children” to “smarter than any human in the world” in twenty years, and “from never won a professional game” to “overwhelming world champion” in six months.
But Katja Grace takes a broader perspective and finds the opposite. For example, she finds that chess programs improved gradually from “beating the worst human players” to “beating the best human players” over fifty years or so, ie the entire amount of time computers have existed:
AlphaGo represented a pretty big leap in Go ability, but before that, Go engines improved pretty gradually too (see the original AI Impacts post for discussion of the Go ranking system on the vertical axis):
There’s a lot more on Katja’s page, overall very convincing. In field after field, computers have taken decades to go from the mediocre-human level to the genius-human level. So how can one reconcile the common-sense force of Eliezer’s argument with the empirical force of Katja’s contrary data?
Theory 1: Mutational Load
Katja has her own theory:
The brains of humans are nearly identical, by comparison to the brains of other animals or to other possible brains that could exist. This might suggest that the engineering effort required to move across the human range of intelligences is quite small, compared to the engineering effort required to move from very sub-human to human-level intelligence…However, we should not be surprised to find meaningful variation in the cognitive performance regardless of the difficulty of improving the human brain. This makes it difficult to infer much from the observed variations.
Why should we not be surprised? De novo deleterious mutations are introduced into the genome with each generation, and the prevalence of such mutations is determined by the balance of mutation rates and negative selection. If de novo mutations significantly impact cognitive performance, then there must necessarily be significant selection for higher intelligence–and hence behaviorally relevant differences in intelligence. This balance is determined entirely by the mutation rate, the strength of selection for intelligence, and the negative impact of the average mutation.
You can often make a machine worse by breaking a random piece, but this does not mean that the machine was easy to design or that you can make the machine better by adding a random piece. Similarly, levels of variation of cognitive performance in humans may tell us very little about the difficulty of making a human-level intelligence smarter.
I’m usually a fan of using mutational load to explain stuff. But here I worry there’s too much left unexplained. Sure, the explanation for variation in human intelligence is whatever it is. And there’s however much mutational load there is. But that doesn’t address the fundamental disparity: isn’t the difference between a mouse and Joe Average still immeasurably greater than the difference between Joe Average and Einstein?
Theory 2: Purpose-Built Hardware
Mice can’t play chess (citation needed). So talking about “playing chess at the mouse level” might require more philosophical groundwork than we’ve been giving it so far.
Might the worst human chess players play chess pretty close to as badly as is even possible? I’ve certainly seen people who don’t even seem to be looking one move ahead very well, which is sort of like the computational bound for chess badness. Even though the human brain is the most complex object in the known universe, noble in reason, infinite in faculties, like an angel in apprehension, etc, etc, it seems like maybe not 100% of that capacity is being used in a guy who gets fools-mated on his second move.
We can compare to human prowess at mental arithmetic. We know that, below the hood, the brain is solving really complicated differential equations in milliseconds every time it catches a ball. Above the hood, most people can’t multiply two two-digit numbers in their head. Likewise, in principle the brain has 2.5 petabytes worth of memory storage; in practice I can’t always remember my sixteen-digit credit card number.
Imagine a kid who has an amazing $5000 gaming computer, but her parents have locked it so she can only play Minecraft. She needs a calculator for her homework, but she can’t access the one on her computer, so she builds one out of Minecraft blocks. The gaming computer can have as many gigahertz as you want; she’s still only going to be able to do calculations at a couple of measly operations per second. Maybe our brains are so purpose-built for swinging through trees or whatever that it takes an equivalent amount of emulation to get them to play chess competently.
In that case, mice just wouldn’t have the emulated more-general-purpose computer. People who are bad at chess would be able to emulate a chess-playing computer very laboriously and inefficiently. And people who are good at chess would be able to bring some significant fraction of their full most-complex-object-in-the-known-universe powers to bear. There are some anecdotal reports from chessmasters that suggest something like this – descriptions of just “seeing” patterns on the chessboard as complex objects, in the same way that the dots on a pointillist painting naturally resolve into a tree or a French lady or whatever.
This would also make sense in the context of calculation prodigies – those kids who can multiply ten digit numbers in their heads really easily. Everybody has to have the capacity to do this. But some people are better at accessing that capacity than others.
But it doesn’t make sense in the context of self-driving cars! If there was ever a task that used our purpose-built, no-emulation-needed native architecture, it would be driving: recognizing objects in a field and coordinating movements to and away from them. But my impression of self-driving car progress is that it’s been stalled for a while at a level better than the worst human drivers, but worse than the best human drivers. It’ll have preventable accidents every so often – not as many as a drunk person or an untrained kid would, but more than we would expect of a competent adult. This suggests a really wide range of human ability even in native-architecture-suited tasks.
Theory 3: Widely Varying Sub-Abilities
I think self-driving cars are already much better than humans at certain tasks – estimating differences, having split-second reflexes, not getting lost. But they’re also much worse than humans at others – I think adapting to weird conditions, like ice on the road or animals running out onto the street. So maybe it’s not that computers spend much time in a general “human-level range”, so much as being superhuman on some tasks, and subhuman on other tasks, and generally averaging out to somewhere inside natural human variation.
In the same way, long after Deep Blue beat Kasparov there were parts of chess that humans could do better than computers, “anti-computer” strategies that humans could play to maximize their advantage, and human + computer “cyborg” teams that could do better than either kind of player alone.
This sort of thing is no doubt true. But I still find it surprising that the average of “way superhuman on some things” and “way subhuman on other things” averages within the range of human variability so often. This seems as surprising as ever.
Theory 1.1: Humans Are Light-Years Beyond Every Other Animal, So Even A Tiny Range Of Human Variation Is Relatively Large
Or maybe the first graph representing the naive perspective is right, Eliezer’s graph representing a more reasonable perspective is wrong, and the range of human variability is immense. Maybe the difference between Einstein and Joe Average is the same (or bigger than!) the difference between Joe Average and a mouse.
That is, imagine a Zoological IQ in which mice score 10, chimps score 20, and Einstein scores 200. Now we can apply Katja’s insight: that humans can have very wide variation in their abilities thanks to mutational load. But because Einstein is so far beyond lower animals, there’s a wide range for humans to be worse than Einstein in which they’re still better than chimps. Maybe Joe Average scores 100, and the village idiot scores 50. This preserves our intuition that even the village idiot is vastly smarter than a chimp, let alone a mouse. But it also means that most of computational progress will occur within the human range. If it takes you five years from starting your project, to being as smart as a chimp, then even granting linear progress it could still take you fifty more before you’re smarter than Einstein.
This seems to explain all the data very well. It’s just shocking that humans are so far beyond any other animal, and their internal variation so important.
Maybe the closest real thing we have to zoological IQ is encephalization quotient, a measure that relates brain size to body size in various complicated ways that sometimes predict how smart the animal is. We find that mice have an EQ of 0.5, chimps of 2.5, and humans of 7.5.
I don’t know whether to think about this in relative terms (chimps are a factor of five smarter than mice, but humans only a factor of three greater than chimps, so the mouse-chimp difference is bigger than the chimp-human difference) or in absolute terms (chimps are 2 units bigger than mice, but humans are five units bigger than chimps, so the chimp-human difference is bigger than the mouse-chimp difference).
Brain size variation within humans is surprisingly large. Just within a sample of 46 adult European-American men, it ranged from 1050 to 1500 cm^3m; there are further differences by race and gender. The difference from the largest to smallest brain is about the same as the difference between the smallest brain and a chimp (275 – 500 cm^3); since chimps weight a bit less than humans, we should probably give them some bonus points. Overall, using brain size as some kind of very weak Fermi calculation proxy measure for intelligence (see here), it looks like maybe the difference between Einstein and the village idiot equals the difference between the idiot and the chimp?
But most mutations that decrease brain function will do so in ways other than decreasing brain size; they will just make brains less efficient per unit mass. So probably looking at variation in brain size underestimates the amount of variation in intelligence. Is it underestimating it enough that the Einstein – Joe difference ends up equivalent to the Joe – mouse difference? I don’t know. But so far I don’t have anything to say it isn’t, except a feeling along the lines of “that can’t possibly be true, can it?”
But why not? Look at all the animals in the world, and the majority of the variation in size is within the group “whales”. The absolute size difference between a bacterium and an elephant is less than the size difference between Balaenoptera musculus brevicauda and Balaenoptera musculus musculus – ie the Indian Ocean Blue Whale and the Atlantic Ocean Blue Whale. Once evolution finds a niche where greater size is possible and desirable, and figures out how to make animals scalable, it can go from the horse-like ancestor of whales to actual whales in a couple million years. Maybe what whales are to size, humans are to brainpower.
Stephen Hsu calculates that a certain kind of genetic engineering, carried to its logical conclusion, could create humans “a hundred standard deviations above average” in intelligence, ie IQ 1000 or so. This sounds absurd on the face of it, like a nutritional supplement so good at helping you grow big and strong that you ended up five light years tall, with a grip strength that could crush whole star systems. But if we assume he’s just straightforwardly right, and that Nature did something of about this level to chimps – then there might be enough space for the intra-human variation to be as big as the mouse-chimp-Joe variation.
How does this relate to our original concern – how fast we expect AI to progress?
The good news is that linear progress in AI would take a long time to cross the newly-vast expanse of the human level in domains like “common sense”, “scientific planning”, and “political acumen”, the same way it took a long time to cross it in chess.
The bad news is that if evolution was able to make humans so many orders of magnitude more intelligent in so short a time, then intelligence really is easy to scale up. Once you’ve got a certain level of general intelligence, you can just crank it up arbitrarily far by adding more inputs. Consider by analogy the hydrogen bomb – it’s very hard to invent, but once you’ve invented it you can make a much bigger hydrogen bomb just by adding more hydrogen.
This doesn’t match existing AI progress, where it takes a lot of work to make a better chess engine or self-driving car. Maybe it will match future AI progress, after some critical mass is reached. Or maybe it’s totally on the wrong track. I’m just having trouble thinking of any other explanation for why the human level could be so big.
Why not logarithmic terms? Each unit standing for an order of magnitude.
Assuming you’re going to then subtract those logarithms, that’s the same as the “relative terms” Scott first considers.
I think he is saying, what if chimps are 2 orders of magnitude smarter than mice and humans are five orders of magnitude smarter than chimps? Because maybe there is a network effect and a bigger brain is just that important? (seems belied by whales though- or who knows, maybe they are way smarter than humans in some sense)
I think the missing factor is accounting for what kind of algorithms the chess and Go bots were running. Old chess bots basically worked by looking at all possible chains of moves and countermoves, X moves deep. By Moore’s law, we expect X to increase linearly in time, which makes sense for explaining the very beginning of the graph; this is certainly how 6-year-old me progressed to 7-year-old me, and so on.
The problem is that for X greater than a few, this is _very_ far from how high-level humans actually play chess. No human can traverse move trees that deep. Instead we amass tons of heuristics which allow us to very rapidly prune the tree. Computer power did improve exponentially, but the computers were handicapped by running an exponentially inefficient algorithm. AlphaGo got such a huge leap because it ‘understands’ Go, in the sense that it doesn’t waste time thinking about long chains of moves that are obviously terrible.
You can use the same reasoning to compare Einstein and the average Joe. If the average Joe thinks of physics as a bunch of meaningless symbols, then it would take them billions of years of randomly combining them (traversing an exponentially large move tree) to reproduce Einstein’s work. But once Joe understands the physical content it becomes much easier — in terms of raw mathematical operations performed, understanding one of Einstein’s papers is much less mentally taxing than visually decoding the ink blots on the page into letters.
Whether Yudkowsky’s or Karja’s intuition is better depends on the quality of the algorithms the AIs use. I think the main worry is that some people think deep learning and co. will be sufficiently generalizable that they’ll easily go from ‘understanding Go’ to ‘understanding physics’ to ‘understanding everything’.
To me that just makes things more mysterious – why do “effortlessly processing millions of moves in seconds” and “having good heuristics” so often work about equally well?
I think when we talk about differences between average people and Einstein, we’re not usually talking about billions of years of randomly combining symbols. We’re talking about some task they both understand (let’s say Ravens Matrices), in which one person can do it far better than the other.
I can’t think of any cases where these huge disparities in performance can’t be explained by one person having a better ‘understanding’ (which means more heuristics, more ‘chunking’ of concepts, which when done recursively gives an exponential advantage).
For example, the average Joe has an enormous advantage over newborn children on the Raven’s matrices — the newborns literally can’t even distinguish the shapes. They both understand the task in the literal sense that they both have eyes, but Joe has an enormous advantage because he ‘understands’ vision better; he can tell that a circle is a circle by grouping the pixels into edges and the edges into a shape. This is not evidence for a huge hardware disparity between Joe and the newborn; if anything, the newborn has better hardware.
The difference between Joe and the newborn feels like the same thing as the difference between Einstein and Joe to me; in each case the first party just beats the second by a few layers of chunking, not by huge processing speed differences. (People solving math problems even use the same language, they say they ‘see’ a solution instantly. That’s a heuristic matching, like a baby seeing a square, not a billion computations done in a second.)
In the early days of computer chess they didn’t work equally well at all. The heuristics guys got destroyed by the brute force guys. Computer chess still hasn’t solved the heuristics problem the way Alpha Go has. There continue to be positions today (mainly endgame fortresses) that stump the best engines despite being solvable by humans.
As for self driving cars? The reason we haven’t seen them surpass humans as impressively as chess/go computers did is that self-driving car engineers do not have the luxury of Moore’s law. This is the number one reason I am skeptical of any claim that uses chess or go as an example and extrapolates that to general intelligence. There’s a very strong possibility that computers aren’t going to get much faster than they are now. Certainly, nearly all of the low-hanging fruit is gone.
Here’s something to think about: you can run a chess engine that can beat Magnus Carlsen on your phone. AlphaGo, on the other hand, runs on an enormous supercomputer with 1200 CPUs and 170 GPUs. Unless we have another computing revolution akin to the invention of the integrated circuit, you aren’t going to see AlphaGo running on your phone any time soon.
The version of AlphaGo that defeated Ke Jie in the latest match and that won 50 straight games against top pros ran on a single Tensor Processing Unit instance running on a single machine: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Master_(software)
Because fields where they work about equally well are the only ones where we compare humans to computers. Nobody has a human vs computer spreadsheet-compilation contest, or a human vs computer political gladhanding contest. We only compare in fields where both sides plausibly have a fighting chance.
Yes, this. That’s exactly the right answer. There are tons of things that computers are so massively better at than humans that we don’t even bother to compare them, and tons of things that humans are so massively better at than computers that we don’t even bother to compare them. When it happens that they get into the same general range, we look for meaning (where there probably is none).
Both humans and computers play chess in much the same way, at least when people are beginning to play. They both have a very rough heuristic, basically more pieces are better, and each piece has a rough value, and they try to avoid losing pieces. Humans generalize very quickly, and learn what structures are efficient, namely protect your pieces, and they make high level plans, e.g. try to trap that bishop. That’s about as far as I got in playing chess, but after than level people learn openings, and endings, and develop intuition for various things. Computers never really get very far with heuristics. Instead, they make up for weak evaluation functions by looking deeper down the tree. This does not work as well in Go, because the branching factor is much higher. The advance of AlphaGo was to use a neural net to compute a heuristic. Recently certain types of neural network have been found to be efficient at visual recognition. They also used another to judge what moves were worth trying. The latter is not needed in chess, as there are usually a small number of moves available, but Go has a huge number of pointless moves available at almost all times. The problem with using a neural network for these types of task is training data. A major innovation was Monte-Carlo tree search, where the value of a position was estimated by looking ahead, not on all paths, but just on some. This worked well for training the neural network, the heuristic function that tells how good a position is. The basic game playing remained them same, with now extra levels of thought, no plans, no structures, etc. The pattern of tree search with a heuristic is exactly the same as before.
Human heuristics, at least the ones that have been explained in texts like Nimzowitsch, are not present in deep learning systems. The recent claim that deep learning is “understanding” as your mention above is overblown. AlphaGo looks at long chains of moves, it just has a new heuristic evaluator, one that was trained in a very non-human way on millions of games.
It is farfetched to think that there is a comparison between this and Joe and Einstein. Both Joe and Einstein have very similar hardware. There is only at most a small difference in processing speeds between the two, on tasks that Joe can manage. Einstein’s advantage is that he thought in concepts that Joe does not have available. There is no evidence that current deep learning is creating new concepts, though there is of course some new work recognizing this issue, and hoping to solve it in various ways. The difference in thinking between an Einstein and a Joe is less about how many operations they carry out, and more about what kinds of ideas they manipulate.
The branching factor of Go looks tiny compared to the branching factor of idea-space. I think there is fairly good evidence that superior results on IQ tests are not due to faster processing, but to different kinds of reasoning. People get a Raven’s problem correct because the find the pattern, not because they carry out simpler tasks a little faster.
One of the problems with trying to understand natural human variation relates to how IQ is defined relative to the average person. We have qualitative descriptions of what it is like to have an IQ of 70, 85, 100, etc but we really don’t have a good idea what these quantitative distinctions actually mean (i.e. Perhaps an IQ of 100 corresponds to “brain power” X and an IQ of 110 actually corresponds to a brain power of 2X). Something like a mature mental chronometry could perhaps give us an idea of the range of human intelligence and, if possible, we could develop similar tests across species to develop something like the “zoological” IQ defined above. We could then estimate the natural variation of “general intelligence” across species and use this to inform us with respect to how we should expect AI to progress.
This is why I tried to look at encephalization quotient, for all the problems with that approach, and why I tried to look at difference in cranial capacity among humans, for all the problems with that approach.
Intelligence is mostly interesting because it enable the agent to achieve goals in the world. A measure of intelligence that leverage what the agent can accomplish is probably fairer than gross measures like encephalization quotient. For example, someone smarter than Von Neumann should have been able to win WW2 faster, or build a better mousetrap/bomb.
One of the drawbacks of measures like this is the “no free lunch” theorem, which says that all optimization or learning algorithms have equivalent results averaged over all problems. To get a meaningful measure, it is necessary to take into account that the world has structure. Unfortunately, extracting the structure is exactly the problem that intelligence is trying to achieve, so it is difficult to look beyond what we already know.
My hunch is that once you have Joe-average AI, the things computers are good at (fast computation, perfect memory) give you something sort of like Einstein pretty quickly. I don’t have a strong sense about how that bears on super-intelligence. Furthermore, my hunch is that the gap between a chimp and Joe-average is both poorly-defined and probably enormous. Like, regarding:
I think both of these are suspicious for going from chimp to any human in 10 years. Is the counter that it didn’t take evolution that long to do it?
Separately I agree that, as you say, defining “chimp intelligence” requires more philosophical groundwork. We can sidestep it a bit by saying it’s some property of a chimp, just as human intelligence is some property of a human, but there’s still work to do if we want to put them on some continuum.
We’re on a bit more solid ground talking about human development: what tasks humans can perform at various ages. But it doesn’t seem like computers have even cracked the very beginning of that continuum yet, in terms of general intelligence (for instance, no computer can pass a second-grade reading comprehension test). I find it hard to speculate on how progress through that continuum might proceed.
Your response to Eliezer’s and similar graphs ignores the elephant in the room, which is that (even ignoring the problems surrounding the assumption that intellectual differences are one-dimensional) there just doesn’t seem to be any good reason to believe that the phase space above “Einstein” is unbounded. In fact, most examples I can think of are very bounded indeed. For example, if we were to graph the progress of a tic-tac-toe AI, we would find that it quickly asymptotes. Games like chess and go are similar in that no matter how much progress occurs, the best humans will never be so much worse than even a perfect AI that they will be checkmated on the first move, or even be forced into a catastrophically losing position in fewer than 10 moves (for example). There are diminishing gains such that, just like in the tic-tac-toe case, the ELO graph of chess or go cannot remain linear for long. It’s certainly not obvious to me that general AI should be any different. In fact, in most cases that I imagine in which human intelligence is applied, I cannot personally envision a tremendous amount of room for growth. How much better than humans can an AI potentially cook food? 10% better? 20% better? Whatever it is, the curve is not of exponential growth. How much better can an AI design a computer chip? Certainly better, but we know there are hard physical limits such that it can’t be *that* much better. How much better can an AI psychologically manipulate a human? Humans are notoriously unpredictable, sort of like a chaotic system, and a psychological evolutionary arms race has already provided us with near theoretical maximum defenses, I would argue. Sure, a “perfect” AI might do 20% better, but it isn’t going to magically hypnotize me into killing myself, just as a tic-tac-toe AI isn’t going to magically win every game, no matter how perfect its play.
I’m reminded of a joke article, maybe from the old Journal of Irreproducible Results, that I read as a kid and have never been able to find since, that examined (I think) the record speeds for the women’s 100 meter dash over the 20th century. Noting a steady gain, they proceeded to extrapolate to the date when women will overtake men; become the fastest land animal; break the sound barrier; achieve relativistic velocities…
Ypu don’t think AI would have significant room for growth in technology? If AI was at the level of a researcher, I would expect it would increase productivity at far higher rates than now. Hanson predicted doubling economic growth every month. That sounds about right to me. Imagine you take Einstein, make a million copies and then have them collaborate. You really don’t think there would be a notable change in growth rates?
How much is there to the notion that even an AI that was only “as smart as an average person” could be dangerous because it is free from many human resource constraints?
Who is more potentially dangerous? Einstein – or someone of average intelligence who is able to devote 100% of their energy on a single-minded pursuit of a specific goal. They never get distracted, they don’t have to eat, sleep, etc. You don’t have to compensate them in any way. They have no specific preference or interest. You tell them what to do, and they do it, unquestioning, until you tell them to stop.
I suppose the answer is probably Einstein – I feel like “lack of time and interest” probably isn’t the only thing stopping me from replicating his output. But I’d certainly be more dangerous than I am now if I was free from all physical constraints and could will myself to obsess over one thing and never get distracted.
1) The AI’s resources aren’t free, though. Presumably it was built by some humans who want it to do something for them, and who will cut off the flow of resources if they think it’s gone off the rails.
2) Humans very often work in teams, and generally this is more productive than just having one guy work himself ragged. The Manhattan project, for example, employed a large number of scientists, plus tens of thousands of support personnel. An AI that wanted to threaten humanity wouldn’t just have to out-think one human at a time, but humanity as a group.
I check SSC after work today and there’s three separate articles in the past 24 hours. How do you research and write so much in a day, let alone a weekday!?
The idea that Scott is a super-human essay-writing AI has already been put forth. There is also the possibility that Scott is multiple people, rather like the group that writes the “Warriors” books for kids. I’m convinced that both are true: Scott is a collection of multiple essay-writing artificial intelligences, that also write books about warrior cats.
He was rather quiet both times I’ve met him, and he’s expressed a disinterest in appearing on a podcast. Maybe he is actually an AI and isn’t good at real-time processing.
I’m off from work the next few weeks.
Really good driving requires a theory of mind, and a damned good one. You need to be able to think about what the driver next to you might consider reasonable. You need to interpret the “body English” of the way he is making his vehicle behave, and you have to make a reasonable guess about whether he is correctly interpreting yours.
If we switched to a system of networked self-driven cars, you might be able to avoid this, just as you rarely see elevator car crashes. But as long as a self-driven vehicle is autonomous and must deal with other autonomous drivers, human or not, the lack of a theory of mind will impose a plateau, possibly the one you’re seeing.
This makes sense, and it squares with the statistic that, while self-driving cars have a higher accident rate than normal, they’re usually not “at fault” for the accidents. That might be because, while they scrupulously follow the law, they don’t move in ways that human drivers expect.
I gotta call BS on the 1000 IQ estimate. Why in $DEITY’s name would you think that, outside the relatively small window accessible by nature, genes’ additive or subtractive effects would continue to be linear? And, assuming they were, that it would be biologically possible? Perhaps a 1000 IQ brain would require 1,000,000 calories/day? This is an instance of the “common sense” calculation (like Moore’s law or anything that posits indefinite exponential growth) that makes me roll my eyes.
Moreover, who’s to say humans on the Serengeti were selected for intelligence? Maybe we were selected for better endurance than other large mammals? (E.g., I, an untrained human, can easily run longer than my dogs. Similar results hold for hunter-gatherer human vs. our simian ancestors.)
On another note, this neurogeneticist posits that humanity has been getting dumber due to some population genetics calculations that I don’t quite follow: https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/cc63/c5e0bb322baa850f362b38be6c7835a483ce.pdf The gist of it is that the set of genes that determines intelligence is so large that the overall total selection pressure needs to be extremely high to select the set as a whole to maintain optimal intelligence. That is, you don’t need to be selecting for intelligence per se but fitness against all-cause mortality. That selection pressure has gone down precipitously since the dawn of agriculture, ergo dumber humans.
Whether or not the hypothesis is true, the fact that so many non-brain-related genes are implicated in intelligence make me wonder: to what extent does cognition occur in the endocrine system?
I too was stunned by the reasoning that got Hsu to IQ1K. The assumption that each mutation can be considered independent of every other – that epistasis doesn’t exist, at least for IQ – is prima facie preposterous. And this guy founded a Cognitive Genomics Lab?
Within the normal range, epistasis has been measured not to exist. H²-h²≈0.1.
There is a theoretical explanation: selection works linearly. Any trait that has been selected must have linear structure. And artificial selection has validated this on many traits, often moving 30σ.
Nitpick: This isn’t quite true. John probably knows more than I do about this, but there are limits to how big the ratio between the trigger and the resulting reaction can be. This is why the really, really big bombs used three stages, with a fission bomb setting off fusion which set off a bigger fusion stage. I don’t recall this being particularly easy to get right, but it’s been a while since I looked into it.
Actually, the third(and highest-energy) stage was fission. The radiation from the fusion is required to make the incredibly abundant U-238 fission, which it won’t do to any useful extent in a standard single-stage fission bomb. (Or so I understand it, it’s been a while since I looked into it)
You’re not wrong that that was a thing, but it wasn’t what I was talking about. They’d use a fission tamper around the fusion reaction to soak up the fast neutrons if they wanted high yield. That’s still part of a given stage. The biggest weapons had a third stage, another fusion (and maybe fission) stage.
I’m not sure this is really true. If the objective term we choose is “explain the universe in a novel and accurate way” then Joe is a chimp next to Einstein. Or a mouse. Or an Amoeba. Einstein could do everything Joe can do (and most of them better) AND he could do this other thing that Joe, and almost no other human being on the planet, could do. Who are you (or Eliezer or me) to tell us with any confidence how close Joe is to Einstein? I don’t mean this to be rude, but how can we confidently measure intelligence while still lacking the ability to replicate it? What does it mean to say that a chimp is more intelligent than a squirrel? I’ll grant that a chimp is smarter than a squirrel, but they have evolved in such different environments (and only one of them is thriving and the other struggling, and it isn’t the “smart one” thriving) that it seems odd to talk about the magnitude of difference between them.
Computers and human brains have fundamentally different architectures. The fact that we have computers powerful enough to do tasks like voice recognition, compensating for architectural weaknesses through sheer brute force, is really quite astounding.
If computer architecture was like brain architecture, it wouldn’t surprise me for Joe->Einstein to be a short jump. But computer architecture scales along a different dimension, and even the most powerful computer can’t properly emulate a human brain yet. So we find heuristics and “tricks” for specific problems (e.g. Chess) that let computers avoid emulating an entire brain and solve it some other way. Progress depends on discovery of these tricks (e.g. Neural nets, which despite the name do not meaningfully emulate brains) and how much they win us in which fields.
Re. Self-driving cars, as far as I know the current limitations are mostly around sensor cost and accuracy, not software. The fully-loaded prototypes that are being tested perform far better than a human, they’re just not commercializable yet: https://www.technologyreview.com/s/608348/low-quality-lidar-will-keep-self-driving-cars-in-the-slow-lane/
The self-driving car thing is actually a really good example of one of those “tricks” I was talking about. Digital cameras are cheap and excellent, but mapping an environment in 3D using them is a software problem (or hardware architecture problem depending on your point of view) that we haven’t solved yet. So self-driving cars use much more powerful and expensive LIDAR (basically: laser echo-location) instead. Except current LIDAR systems with sufficient resolution to drive safely cost ~$80k. So commercial self-driving cars will get better as LIDAR gets cheaper, not as AI gets smarter, scaling along a totally different axis.
To bring this back to the mouse/Einstein comparison: it doesn’t really matter how far apart those points are. We’re still so far away from even mouse intelligence that we don’t have any real roadmap for getting there. The fact that “AI” can perform all these specific tasks anyway is a feat of modern engineering that goes mostly overlooked.
Google claims to have reduced the price of its lidar below $10k.
In the other direction, Tesla claims that the currently shipping cars have enough sensors do full autonomy and that all it needs is better software, this year. (That link gives two dates, “full autonomy” on local roads this year, but maybe occasionally asking for human input? tailing off to no human input in a couple of years.) [Maybe Telsa charges $6k to get the full sensors?]
A major problem that current self driving cars have is the “garbage can problem”. It seems that they tend to run into large brightly colored objects when they are left on the side of the road. I asked about this the last time I saw the usual suspects and they of course said, “yes, yes, it is a known problem.” I think that this gives a sense of how near/far we are from done. Self driving works almost all the time, because almost all the time there is nothing to do. Driving is remarkably easy (at least in the US) so computers can wing it. The hard parts involve recognizing what objects are in the vicinity, and we are bad at that. Building models of what the object might do on the near future has not even been touched.
There is a tendency to constantly return to fiddling with sensors, as better sensors help everything, but self driving is not a sensor problem. It is almost entirely a software problem.
As for “fully-loaded prototypes performing far better than a human”, the people who are running the projects do not think so, but their marketing people might.
My understanding of the models that predict the rapid onset of super-intellegent AGI is that this critical mass or inflexion point is when an AI is “smart” enough to start re-engineering its own intelligence.
It’s a moving target, though – the smarter it is, the smarter it’ll need to be in order to understand itself. Could you re-code your brain to improve your mental acuity, even if you had the ability to perform flawless synapse-level surgery? Could any human?
I wish I had something more substantive to say in addition to this, but I just want to say that seeing 5 excellent SSC posts on interesting topics in 3 days has been a real joy.
To go slightly meta, some of the smartest humans on the planet have been working on AI for over half a century. Let’s say 80 years by the time they make a computer as smart as an AI researcher. What will make that computer any better at creating superhuman AI than the equally intelligent humans who took close to a century? Perhaps it’ll be able to throw hardware at the problem more readily, but that’s hardly overnight AI explosion territory.
Also, note the iron law of computer science: No algorithm that you actually give a shit about scales linearly.
Personally, I suspect (but can not prove) that to the extent that you can reasonably describe something that you’ve thrown hardware at as smarter, it will get linearly smarter with exponential increases in hardware. But it’s essentially guaranteed that at the very best, it will get linearly smarter with quadratic increases in hardware.
A lot of the variation in human chess-intelligence is due to levels of training rather than genetics. Thus, it seems very likely that the variation in human chess playing ability is considerably broader than the variation in human innate intelligence since the amount of time spent studying chess varies so tremendously.
If you’ll permit some math-nerdery in explanation, I’ve got a suspicion that you’re looking at something like a variable transformation problem here. Essentially, I suspect that while one can be “way superhuman” or “way subhuman” at the tasks described re: driving, one is going to see diminishing returns (positive and negative) as one gets more extreme in either direction.
Think of it like using Gauss-Legendre quadrature on a variable that lives on the whole real line. You need to transform that variable to something that lives on (-1,1) in order to use the method. Perceptual tasks may have a tremendous range in which one can be sub- or super-human—but it doesn’t matter HOW good/bad you are, it just matters if you’re good enough to miss the deer that jumped out into the middle of the road.
It actually seems perfectly reasonable to me that a computer that’s mixing sub- and super-human levels of ability is going to average out somewhere in the human range, because the human range probably spans from “functionally incompetent at all tasks, even if it’s not as bad as the computer” to “functionally expert at all tasks, even if it’s not as good as the computer”.
I’m guessing you haven’t been around animals much?
The thing you need to measure if you want to understand the difference is the surface area of the brain because all the actual cognition happens in the outer few millimetres of brain while the rest is just instinct, autonomous functions and reflexes. Most animals don’t even have such an outer layer at all so that their effective intelligence is zero.
Whenever this kind of signalling derails my train of thought, I feel like I’m losing some kind of game.
Genuine question: What signalling is that? I detect none, honestly.
her instead of he maybe?
I’m not sure how I feel about the general question, but I think that there’s a very important distinction to be made in your examples depending on the “relevance of human rules and input” to the AI.
In particular, it is my understanding that chess AIs up to and including Deep Blue (and possibly beyond that) worked very roughly as follows: the computer enumerates lots of potential positions and decides what to do based on heuristic scoring mechanisms designed by really good human chess players. In other words, though there are all sorts of subtleties here, Deep Blue was still quite reliant on humans’ ability to (design simple rules to) decide how “good” various different chess positions are.
It’s therefore not too surprising that our chess programs looked roughly like human chess players. Essentially, how good such an AI is depends on how much it can enumerate and how good our “scoring” system of chess positions is. (FWIW, I believe that in practice a lot of this scoring is actually used to lower the number of positions that it is necessary to enumerate by ignoring certain branches of the tree.) And, our scoring system of chess positions will necessarily be an imperfect approximation to something that a group of great human chess players could come up with. Such an AI can get better than humans (and they have) if its ability to enumerate positions outweighs this, but (ignoring the currently absurd possibility of enumerating nearly all possible moves), the AI will still be constrained by human skill to some degree. So, it seems much more likely that such an AI would tend to fall somewhere roughly between slightly worse than the worst humans or slightly better than the best humans.
AlphaGo, on the other hand, used a qualitatively different approach. As I understand it, AlphaGo was based primarily on a machine learning algorithm, with very few (if any?) human-designed heuristics and rules. The machine learning algorithm learned a lot from data of human games, so it was constrained a bit by human knowledge in that sense. But, this seems qualitatively different than using human-designed heuristics. Plus, AlphaGo also “trained” a lot against itself. To me, it seems much more plausible that such an AI would end up either way better than all humans or way way worse than all humans, and there seems to be little reason to expect it to perform somewhere within the range of human ability.
Of course, as I mentioned, AlphaGo is tied to human ability in that it is largely trained on human data. If we designed AIs that used machine learning on non-human data (say, data obtained by physical experiments, or self-generated data), then I think we would have no reason at all to expect them to perform like a human in any way. So, in this case, I think we should expect the jump from mouse to man to be much much harder than the jump from Joe to Einstein. However, I don’t know of any examples of this where we’ve achieved much more than mouse-level intelligence so far :).
I think that this misunderstands how AlphaGo works. It’s primarily based on Monte Carlo tree search, and uses machine learning to improve its sampling algorithm. I don’t think that this is all that different from a program based on alpha-beta pruning using sample games to improve its static evaluator. And while I’m not certain whether or not chess programs used training to improve their evaluators, I know that even early checkers programs did this.
Personally, whenever I discover empirical data that contradicts my common sense, I take it as a signal that my common sense could be wrong. Just saying.
The initial setup to the post, on the contrast between speculation from Eliezer Yudkowsky and data-driven thoughts from Katja Grace highlights why I find the the AI-obsessed “rationalist” world so comical. I’m sure Eliezer Yudkowsky is a nice person, but why should I care about the AI thoughts of someone who isn’t a computer scientist, skilled programmer, or someone with hands-on accomplishments in science / technology? I really don’t understand this.
My own opinion on AI is that we understand its potential course so little that (i) actual data are important to look at, and (ii) any pontification is futile, and says more about our own fears, hopes, or biases than anything about the future.
Why whould we care about the AI thoughts of an anonymous Internet blog commenter using the name Elephant?
At least Eliezer uses some kind of logic that we can evaluate. Shouldn’t we consider the argument rather than the person making it?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eliezer_Yudkowsky#Academic_publications
Something worth noting about those chess/go graphs is that while they’re linear for computers they’re generally logarithmic for people. For example, there’s a saying in Go that the gap between a complete amateur and 1dan is the same as the gap between 1d and 2d, in terms of the work it takes to improve. Similarly if you look at the number of people at each skill level, you get an exponential decay. Meanwhile, AI got from 1d to 2d as easily as it did from 10k to 9k.
So the conclusion from these graphs is that AI probably advances exponentially, but not superexponentially. This might break down once you make an AI that knows how to design AI better than humans (a fundamental difference from game playing AI).
Since there are a lot of humans, you’d expect the range from the worst to the best humans to be about twelve stdevs. So if that’s the same as the human/chimp gap, the average chimp has an iq of around negative sixty. Which doesn’t sound that crazy.
Maybe the reason humans are so much smarter than animals is because we didn’t evolve.
In most domains, there is probably a bigger difference between humans and animals than among humans but when it comes to math ability, there is a bigger difference between Terrence Tao and a slightly mentally handicapped person than between the latter and an animal.