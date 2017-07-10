Change Minds Or Drive Turnout?

I.
Current Affairs: The Democratic Party Just Admitted It Doesn’t Stand For Anything. Overall it makes some good points, but one passage caught my eye:
[Democrats believe that if you moderate your platform and swing toward the center] you might lose a few hardcore lefties, but you’ll more than make up for it in the number of Reaganites you peel away from the other side. (Or, as Chuck Schumer put it, “For every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western Pennsylvania, we will pick up two moderate Republicans in the suburbs in Philadelphia.”)
But this philosophy is a dead end. For one thing, it doesn’t work. Unless you have Bill Clinton’s special charismatic magic, what actually happens is that progressive voters just stay home, disgusted at the failure of both parties to actually try to improve the country. And the mythical “moderate Republicans” never seem to show up. (This is because there are no actual moderate Republicans.)
This has been a staple of recent leftist thought. Another example from Daily Kos (via the paper below):
The key data is this, and it’s important to re-emphasize if only to shut up the useless, overpaid political consultants who idiotically babble about “moving to the center” or “compromising with the other side”…What matters is turning out our voters. That’s it. The Democrats win when we fire up and turn out our base.
This sounds like a win-win situation. We can stick to our principles, and that actually makes us more electable. Big if true. But is it?
II.
First: do more extreme views increase base turnout? This is the subject of Hall & Thompson (2017). They examine 1658 House races from 2006 to 2012 and start by noticing that the more distant a candidate from the median voter in their district, the fewer votes they get and the lower their party’s share of turnout in the general election (ie the various other races that go on at the same time). This suggests that not only are the voters who do turn out less likely to vote for the extremist, but that many of their voters are staying home (or many of their opponents’ voters have been galvanized to show up).
These raw results could be driven by exogenous factors. For example, maybe in swing states, parties nominate more centrist candidates (to get a broader appeal) and have higher turnout (because people’s votes actually matter). To eliminate this possibility, the researchers try a regression discontinuity design – ie they compare districts where extremists won the primary by 0.1% to districts where extremists lost the primary by 0.1%. These sorts of tiny margins are likely to be pretty random, so it’s almost like an experimental trial of what happens when you randomly vary candidate extremism.
This better-controlled data set finds the same thing. The more extreme a candidate, the lower their party’s share of the turnout.
This actually makes a lot of sense – a lot of my normally non-voting friends turned out last November because they hated Trump so much, and a lot of #NeverTrump Republicans, unwilling to hold their nose and vote Hillary, just stayed home.
Hall and Thomspon conclude:
This paper engages with a longstanding debate over the relative strengths of extreme legislative candidates, thought to boost turnout among their party’s base, and moderate candidates thought to attract hypothetical moderate swing voters. Using several different empirical strategies, we have found consistent evidence that extremist nominees do poorly in general elections in large part because they skew turnout in the general election away from their own party and in favor of the opposing party.
They crunch a few more numbers and conclude that effects on turnout might be the entire reason why extremist candidates do worse. That is, there is no remaining effect from swing voters who switch from their own party to the other party. Turnout is the only thing that matters:
The results suggest that much of moderate candidates’ success may actually be due to the turnout of partisan voters, rather than to swing voters who switch sides. In fact, our regression discontinuity estimates are consistent with the possibility that the entire vote-share penalty to extremist nominees is the result of changes in partisan turnout. Seen in this light, the results are more consistent with the behavioral literature’s focus on turnout than they are with the institutional literature’s theoretical focus on swing voters. As such, we see this paper as helping to link the behavioral and institutional literatures together, suggesting that moderate candidates do possess an electoral advantage, but that this advantage may depend heavily on turnout-based mechanisms.
So Thompson and Hall disagree with the theory that a less compromising, more robustly leftist Democratic Party would get more votes. But they tentatively agree with Current Affairs’ claim that “moderate Republicans” are a myth and nobody ever switches sides.
III.
Second: Is base turnout really the only thing that matters?
I’m reluctant to disagree with real political scientists like Hall and Thompson, but I’m a little more optimistic about whether people can change their minds.
There’s little data on vote-switching, and the only directly relevant information I could find was this CNN exit poll from 2008:
Of people who voted Democrat for President in 2004, 9% went Republican in 2008. Of people who voted Republican in 2004, a full 17% went Democrat in 2008. Some analysts of this information caution us that people are bad at remembering their votes so some of this may be wrong. But I feel like this story also doesn’t fit well with with unchanging-eternal-partisanship narrative – if you’ve voted straight Republican for the last ten elections and loathe all Democrats with a burning fury, you’re not going to just forgot whether you voted Bush or Kerry in ’04.
Rasmussen doesn’t have a real exit poll, but they put a couple of different sources together to guess about how many people switched votes in most recent election. I don’t really understand their graphs – in particular, their use of the Other category doesn’t make much sense. But if I’m reading them right, of people who voted Democrat in 2012, about 13% voted Trump in 2016. And of people who voted Republican in 2012, about 4% voted Clinton in in 2016. These may seem like small numbers. But in the context of the tiny margins by which Trump won swing states (Michigan by 0.3%, Pennsylvania by 0.7%, Wisconsin by 0.8%), these sorts of changes are absolutely decisive.
So swing voters and moderates aren’t totally mythical. But how do they compare with turnout as a determining factor in elections?
This is hard to figure out.
We know that total turnout decreased 2% between 2012 and 2016 [EDIT: More recent sources say turnout increased. Not clear on this right now. See here]. But it’s hard to interpret party turnout figures. If the number of Democratic votes dipped more than the number of Republican votes, how much of that is because the Democrats had a bigger turnout problem, and how much is because some Democrats crossed the aisle to vote Republican?
Nate Cohn of the New York Times tries to solve this by analyzing turnout of predicted partisan voters – eg a young black gay college graduate will probably vote Democrat, so if he doesn’t show up it suggests Democratic base turnout declined. Before the election, he made some mechanical projections about how much each demographic would turn out based on how often they’ve turned out before in situations like this. Sometimes this risks adjusting away exactly the factors we’re interested in – eg he predicts black people will have much lower turnout in 2016 because part of their record 2012 turnout was personal loyalty to Obama. But as far as I can tell he doesn’t adjust for anything about the candidate’s ideologies, making his predictions okay for our purposes of talking about the effects of candidate extremism.
Cohn finds that blacks voted a little bit less than he predicted, and Hispanics a little bit more. Whites likely to support Trump (eg older, less educated, etc) turned out about 7% more than expected. Whites likely to support Clinton turned out about 4% more (sic!) than expected. But overall, these differences were “only a modest effect”, and probably not enough to affect the election:
Turnout improved Mr. Trump’s standing by a modest margin compared with pre-election expectations. If the turnout had gone exactly as we thought it would, the election would have been extremely close. But by this measure, Mrs. Clinton still would have lost both Florida and Pennsylvania – albeit very narrowly…Democrats are right to blame many of their midterm election losses on weak turnout. They’re on far shakier ground if they complain about the turnout last November.
He thinks that it was the much-maligned swing voters who were more important:
If turnout played only a modest role in Mr. Trump’s victory, then the big driver of his gains was persuasion: He flipped millions of white working-class Obama supporters to his side.
The voter file data makes it impossible to avoid this conclusion. It’s not just that the electorate looks far too Democratic. In many cases, turnout cannot explain Mrs. Clinton’s losses.
Take Schuylkill County, Pa., the county where Mr. Trump made his biggest gains in Pennsylvania. He won, 69 percent to 26 percent, compared with Mitt Romney’s 56-42 victory. Mrs. Clinton’s vote tally fell by 7,776 compared with Mr. Obama’s 2012 result, even though the overall turnout was up.
Did 8,000 of Mr. Obama’s supporters stay home? No. There were 5,995 registered voters who voted in 2012, remain registered in Schuylkill County, and stayed home in 2016.
And there’s no way these 2016 drop-off voters were all Obama supporters. There were 2,680 registered Democrats, 2,629 registered Republicans and 686 who were unaffiliated or registered with a different party. This is a place where registered Democrats often vote Republican in presidential elections, so Mr. Obama’s standing among these voters was most likely even lower […]
Survey data, along with countless journalistic accounts, also suggest that voters switched in huge numbers.
Throughout the campaign, polls of registered voters — which are not subject to changes in turnout — showed Mrs. Clinton faring much worse than Mr. Obama among white working-class voters.
The postelection survey data tells a similar story: Mrs. Clinton won Mr. Obama’s white-working class supporters by a margin of only 78 percent to 18 percent against Mr. Trump, according to the Cooperative Congressional Election Study.
In the Midwestern battleground states and Pennsylvania, Mrs. Clinton had an advantage of 76 percent to 20 percent among white working-class Obama voters.
The survey data isn’t perfect. It relies on voters’ accurate recall of their 2012 vote, and that type of recall is often biased toward the winner. Indeed, the C.C.E.S. found that Mr. Obama had 54 percent of support among 2012 voters, compared with his actual 51 percent finish.
But the data all points in the same direction: Shifts in turnout were not the dominant factor in Mr. Trump’s success among white working-class voters.
I tried to model some of this myself to get actual numbers I could compare. It doesn’t work. If I apply the exit poll models of voter defections to the real numbers, I get implausibly high numbers for Trump and implausibly low numbers for Hillary. I would have to add a huge jump in Democratic turnout, and a corresponding crash in Republican turnout, to produce the modest Hillary popular-vote win we actually saw. Nobody’s claimed this and I don’t think that it happened. So I’m confused. I hate to have to go off of Cohn’s analysis, especially since he never really explains what goes into his projections, but right now it’s all I have. And it matches what Rasmussen thought in a lot of ways.
So I very tentatively conclude that swing voters might have changed the result of the 2016 election. I can’t directly compare to decreased turnout, but it seems at least as important, especially if you discount the non-ideology-related black turnout decrease.
Granted, the 2016 election was weird, we might be in some kind of unique realignment of the two-party system, maybe this doesn’t happen too often. But the Obama/Trump defections don’t seem much greater than the Bush/Obama defections on the 2008 CNN exit poll. And Current Affairs admits that Bill Clinton did pretty well attracting moderates and Republicans to his banner. I think there’s enough examples to think that a large effect from swing voters might not just be possible, but common.
As far as I can tell, the evidence leans against the win-by-extremism-turning-out-the-base argument. Extremists tend to do worse in elections. They don’t raise turnout of their base; in fact, they probably lower it. They may fire up their opponents’ base. And swing voters can make a big difference when a candidate appeals to them.
This doesn’t mean only boring centrists can win; Donald Trump is the obvious counterexample. But Trump’s extremism wasn’t just “Paul Ryan but much more so”. He won not by moving straight right, but by coming up with new ideas that held the attention of the Republican base while also appealing to some disaffected Democrats. And the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party might be able to do something similar from the left if it gets the chance.
Just don’t frame it as “extremism turns out the base”, and especially not as “swing voters don’t matter”.
Current Affairs is an extremist, socialist magazine. It’s not surprising that the founder tries to push the left party into a more extreme direction – or that the reasoning behind this turns out to be wrong.
The bottom line is that you can still go towards the center and improve the country; in fact I’d imagine that to be the more effective method. Problem is, “progressive voters” might not like that, even though I bet those are a minority, and only important in states like California, which already went for Hillary by like 8 million votes.
“Current Affairs is an extremist, socialist magazine. It’s not surprising that the founder tries to push the left party into a more extreme direction – or that the reasoning behind this turns out to be wrong.”
I think I’m against this kind of thought process. I’m a non-extremist, non-socialist blogger, so it’s not surprising that I think the opposite. But I hope people consider my evidence instead of just dismissing it as a product of my biases. I agree there are some people who are so crazy that this stops being valuable, but Current Affairs doesn’t seem to be among them most of the time.
At one point you were in favor of open borders because it would cause unending ethnic warfare – you phrased it as “have so many different ethnicities that nobody can keep track of the coalitions” but that’s the essence of it. You are an extremist.
That’s an extraordinarily uncharitable reading.
Almost comically so. It would be amusing to see how other political thoughts could be reinterpreted in the light of such ludicrous cynicism. Perhaps when Jefferson suggested that “Difference of opinion is advantageous in religion. The several sects perform the office of a Censor morum over each other.” he was actually rooting for the European wars of religion to reignite in the USA?
Within the debate that Current Affairs is alluding to, “centrist” means supporting a market economy plus government helping the poor. It doesn’t mean you don’t have any unusual ideas. I think this mostly describes me.
Also, though I don’t want to get in a fight about it, let me just register my opinion that you’re misunderstanding my point about ethnic coalitions. I proposed that having many ethnic groups side-by-side would be less likely to lead to strife than two big ones, but I proposed it as a hypothesis, not as an explicit policy proposal / linchpin of my whole philosophy.
Consider the issue tabled.
This part though:
The “centrism” that Current Affairs alludes to also includes massive migration of
hostile outsidersimmigrants. This center takes care to [frequently] note the extremism of denying this position. Otherwise Donald Trump is a perfect example of Current Affairs centrism, no? He wasn’t out on the stump talking about gutting the welfare state, was he? His anti-market economy points aren’t any more substantial (some added tariffs) than those that are fully accepted as centrist (much more government control of industry), right? Basically what makes him non-“centrist” is that one issue and on that issue he’s much closer not only to the opinions of the voters (meh) but to the actual existing legal framework – that’s some very strong evidence that he’s not the extremist here.
I understand your point, but I think if you removed every single thing Donald Trump said about immigrants he would still be an extraordinarily controversial politician loathed by many people on the right and left.
And I think in practice Trump doesn’t support welfare programs as much as the sort of people Current Affairs considers centrists – for example, their hallmark of a centrist is supporting Obamacare (as opposed to rightist proposals like BCRA and leftist proposals like single-payer). And he’s not even that market economy – I think “fewer tariffs” is another thing Current Affairs would give as a basic centrist principle.
Free migration is part and parcel of a market economy.
Market economies have never been tried!
I disagree.
What else is there? His non-bugman style? Yeah, he’s an alien to the Acela class who find masculinity very uncomfortable and troubling (I’m put in mind NPR hosts getting their testosterone levels tested and the man with the highest level (274 ng/dL – more than twice the next highest) was still below the normal range and listening to the segment, yeah, it’s believable – it’s actually pretty tough to tell just from voices which are men and which are women (the reveal begins at 41:25 https://www.thisamericanlife.org/radio-archives/episode/220/testosterone?act=3#play)) and Trump is an embodiment of a strongly masculine style and affect. Sure, I could see the jealousy accounting for distaste but nothing as hysterical as we’ve seen.
That’s pretty amazingly strong evidence for my contention that there’s nothing “centrist” about centrism. It’s purely an applause light that has cultural appeal to, well, the type of people that listen to NPR and read Current Affairs. Obamacare passed with zero Republican votes and less than all Democratic votes. The left wing of the Democratic party is the center?
I think the loathing would be based more on his personal characteristics than on his political views. Other than immigration, in what way is he an “extremist?”
@JulieK: This sort of comment always baffles me. Did you not hear the part where he advocated torture “even if it does not work” and suggested killing the families of terrorists? If that does not sound extreme to you, then that’s because you are an extremist.
Now, you can argue that he never meant that, but if you evaluate him on how he is running the country in practice then he does not come across as any more centrist. In fact he still frequently calls for controls on the media and greater authoritarianism in general.
The criticism of Trump’s personality is ludicrously overemphasized by democrats, I agree, but it’s not exactly difficult to think of other reasons why the man ought not to be president.
Maybe he’s a centrist on policy axis while being an extremist on authoritarian axis?
So, he openly advocated for things that Obama did while pledging not to do? Was Obama an extremist as well? Or is extremism just matter of words rather than actions?
My understanding is that most Americans don’t consider what Obama did “extremist”, that is, unusual and unacceptable, though some of them, especially on the mainstream left, may have a problem with open acknowledgment and advocacy for such policies. They prefer to maintain a political fiction where such things are done without official public acknowledgment, even though they are open secrets, while pretending to maintain higher moral standards.
Trump didn’t care for such politically correct narratives and openly advocated for these policies. Some people responded to this message positively, as they perceived it as honest, while those who prefer politics to be more hypocritical, responded negatively.
@feepingcreature: That doesn’t work either. How is he a centrist on economic policy? For all that he sometimes made reasonable noises on the campaign trail, in practice he has proposed the most extreme budget ever, including a math error of 2 trillion dollars.
Everything about the man is insane.
@vV_Vv: Obama never advocated for doing either of those things, and it is blatantly dishonest to conflate killing civilians by accident with doing it on purpose. The first thing Trump did after coming in power is order a strike that Obama had SPECIFICALLY said should not be executed because it would result in civilian deaths and achieve nothing, and Trump did it anyway just to show he was tough. And then he had the gall to use the soldier whose life he threw away to get cheap PR, and the media just went with it.
It’s true that Obama’s idea of “moving to the centre” involved incorporating horrible foreign policies from the right, but that error is the exact opposite of what we’re talking about right now, which is moving the centre to a new extreme.
I feel like you’re saying this somewhat tongue-in-cheek, but I think there’s a lot of truth to it.
Saying “we need increase funding to improve our efforts to secure the southern border” makes you a regular, boring, run-of-the-mill republican. Saying “illegal immigrants are rapists and we’re going to build a wall to keep them out” makes you an extremist.
Having a secret kill-list that is not subject to any external or judicial review is fine so long as everyone agrees not to talk about it very much, but saying “I’m going to bomb the families of terrorists” makes you an extremist.
I share your qualms about unaccountable kill lists, but I do not think it is at all difficult to draw a moral red line with “deliberately killing innocent family members” safely on the far side of it. Foreign policy is less black and white, and more shades of grey — but that doesn’t mean all greys are equally grubby.
Is the line drawn based on whether you admit it’s deliberate versus whether it’s still deliberate but in public you insist it was totally an accident?
I think the left and the right actually favor a lot of the same tactics when it comes to foreign policy, the left just goes through elaborate dances to make it seem a lot more palatable, while the right feels like that is apologizing or sympathizing with the enemy and would rather just have it right out there in the open.
Yes, exactly.
Killing by “accident” has a very vague meaning when you are talking about dropping huge bombs into densely populated areas.
I believe it was under the Obama administration that the United States developed and deployed new types of bombs and missiles of almost unprecedented smallness for the purpose of attacking enemies hiding in densely populated areas. If it’s dropping huge bombs into densely populated areas that concerns you, that’s pretty much a Russian/Syrian thing now.
@Matt M:
There is a difference between taking a shot at a target when his family is around, and taking shots at the families of targets because “they care about their lives, don’t kid yourself. When they say they don’t care about their lives, you have to take out their families.” The former is bad, but might sometimes be the least bad option; the latter is monstrous.
If you have evidence that the left secretly supports hunting down and murdering families, you might want to bring that up, instead of baldly asserting that all statements to the contrary are bad faith ritual dances.
@Ian
Meh. I don’t have a strong opinion on the issue. But there are reasonable arguments for going against family members. A family that incubates and radicalizes their own children to terrorism isn’t innocent.
I have a grossly small view of radical terrorism, but I’ve seen several anecdotes where families “sell” their children to go on suicide missions in exchange for large cash sums.
Even in the case where the family is totally innocent and raises a bad apple by mistake, a general policy of targeting the family could disincentivize children to go radical or incentivize the family to actively moderate their children. You can make the counterargument that targeting families might have the opposite effect and increase radicalization, but in general I think people avoid negative consequences.
TLDR: There are reasonable consequentialist arguments for killing “innocent” people. And since when did the left wing become deontologists?
@JulieK
How do you square Trump’s stance on immigration with Bill Clinton’s in 1995?
Now, one might say that sure, they agree, but Trump has taken it to an extreme. But is Trump’s position out of line with the context of illegal immigration now compared to then?
In 1995, there were an estimated 5.7 million illegal residents in the US. Now, it’s around 11.3 million. To be fair, it’s stabilized since 2009, but the fact remains: if you see the illegal immigrant population as a problem, it’s twice as bad now as it was in 1995.
Also factor in that the Mexican drug war took off in 2006, and since then, drug cartels have grown in power. They operate in the US as well. Their brutality is comparable to ISIS. Not going to link to support that, but if you haven’t seen firsthand what they’re capable of, steel yourself and search “cartel funky town”.
Whatever your stance on drug policies, how do you feel about those sorts of people operating in the US? How would you feel about living in a neighborhood where they do business? Want to raise kids there?
Now, maybe there are reasons why illegal immigration should be less of a concern than in 1995. Maybe they counterbalance or outweigh the above. But if not, then how are the stronger rhetoric and policies “extreme”? How did “build the wall” survive as a slogan for the Trump campaign if it wasn’t popular with voters?
It doesn’t necessarily map to left, but when are we going to start tearing down statues of William Tecumseh Sherman?
“Target the families in the homeland and the men will stop fighting” is not exactly a new strategy, nor does it seem to be all that controversial so long as the “right” side is using it.
@VolumeWarrior:
I like to think that my side is right for reasons other than the mere fact that I’m on it.
On the consequentialist side, I suspect that the consequences of being a nation that goes around openly targeting innocent families are not as positive as you seem to think.
@Matt M:
If your best example of the left standing for collective punishment dates back to the Civil War, perhaps you should rethink your claim. The world has changed since then; among other things, there are these little documents I like to call the “Geneva Conventions”.
Iain,
I concede your overall point, but I also think you’re not considering my whole argument. It’s not just that the example is old, it’s that the example is old but still held up as legitimate.
The people who are coming after statues of slaveowners (a moral abomination to be sure) are NOT coming after statues of those who ordered and those who carried out total war. It would be one thing if people said “Yes, times have changed, and as such, we now denounce these tactics and consider Sherman to be a war criminal.” The problem is, no one is saying that.
Hell, even the people who denounce Truman for nuking Japan still don’t seem too interested in going back to denounce total war against the South.
But it’s not JUST a timing thing either. They’re happy to go back 1,000 years to denounce the crusades in the context of arguments about Christian vs Islamic warmongering.
@Ian
The point is not to convince you to support bombing families. The point is to convince you that there are principled reasons for going after families, even if detailed analysis shows otherwise.
You keep retreating to this “innocent” meme. But that’s a motte and bailey, since the original framing is “families or terrorists”, not “innocent families of terrorists”. Indeed there are plausible reasons to think terrorist families are not innocent.
Also re: the left supporting collective punishment, social justice issues are a good example. Much ire is directed at straight white males who personally have never participated in history’s greatest racist/sexist crimes.
@Matt M:
You are presenting a skewed account. The idea that Sherman’s actions were war crimes is a mainstream position; indeed, this NYT article (one of the first hits for “sherman war criminal”) treats that stance as the received wisdom and then argues against it.
Moreover, I am unconvinced by the substance of that claim. My understanding is that the civilian casualties of the March to the Sea were quite low; while Sherman targeted civilian infrastructure, he went out of his way to preserve civilian lives (another reason he is a bad example for your original thesis). As far as I can tell, the main reason anybody would put the March to the Sea in the same category as something like Hiroshima or the firebombing of Dresden is that they identify strongly with the victims; I don’t know what objective measure would merit its consideration as a particularly notable war crime.
(Compare: the March to the Sea had a death toll of 3100, 2100 of whom were Union soldiers; Hiroshima alone killed 70K-126K civilians. When Truman is a figure of national shame and repentance, feel free to get back to me about Sherman.)
To avoid getting mind-killed by American politics, consider Marine Le Pen. Her economic policies were left wing, basically typical European socialism. Welfare state, civil servants are great, 35 hour workweek, etc. The one and only thing you have to do to be labeled a “right wing extremist” is be against mass immigration.
@Conrad Honcho
That’s why I think that principles/values/worldview are sometimes a lot more important to defining left vs right than actual policies are. The reason why someone is supporting a policy tends to matter as much or more than the policy itself.
Compare the following (completely made up) statement:
“We as a society have a responsibility to look after our poorest members, and to prevent working class people from being ground up in the drive for market efficiency and globalization. The gap between the rich and poor in this country should concern all of us, because whereever there is great inequity, tyranny is not far behind. Equality matters! This is why our party will always fight for a fairer society, and why today, we must support the passing into law of the Basic Income Act.”
To this statement:
“We as a nation have a duty to stand firm against the subversive forces gathering to undermine our culture and way of life. Every citizen is a soldier for his nation, and each soldier must have his rations. On the flipside of the Marxist coin lies the usurious unproductive capitalist who sells out his nation, exploits the working energies of his own race to benefit another, and serves his secret masters in their quest to destroy civilizations. In this fight, every man must be a comrade in the ranks to every other man, which is why today, no matter what the other traitorous parties say, we must support the Basic Income Act, so that none among us lack the vitality needed for the coming fight!”
The first is pretty obviously left wing, and the second is pretty obviously far-right Golden Dawn tier rhetoric, right? This is true even though the exact same policy is being proposed.
Just because you have a novel point doesn’t mean you have to be a dick about it pun intended.
(seriously though)
And what would those consequences be? This strikes me as a case of you engaging in the fine consequentialist tradition of resorting to rhetorical back-flips when the calculations tell you to engage in behavior you find morally abhorrent.
“So many coalitions that nobody can keep track of them and gain total dominance” is basically the central idea behind the American system as originally founded.
Yes, this is the exact opposite of what Moldbug wants. But we can uncharitably phrase his solution as well.
I’m fine with that so long as we’re talking about groups of people with different ideas, that can be debated and minds changed. When we have everyone voting on racial identity, that just become a disaster, because I can’t change my race.
What Conrad Honcho said.
This isn’t some theoretical exercise – it exists and had to be managed by probably the best statesman of the last generation. “Hey, it’s never been tried, so let’s give it a shot” is at best reckless carelessness of known consequences.
By that standard, you would call me an extreme leftist.
Almost everybody else calls me a right-wing nutjob.
He’s not an extremist, he’s a goddamn blue! We don’t tolerate people THAT blue!
Sure, and I’d be willing to consider the evidence in that Current Affairs article. Where is it? The passage you quoted basically just contains some assertions that line up with the author’s ideological biases, and the article itself doesn’t go any farther than that. At best, you have an appeal to history which is barely fleshed out – the idea that “it doesn’t work”, an assertion backed up by not so much as a single example, and which actually tries to dismiss a counter-example via a type of special pleading.
Anyways, I’m not going to dismiss even extremist socialists out of hand. But I do think that any extremist viewpoint can blind you to you being wrong, so it’s a lot more likely that you are. As a result, if I see a comprehensive, evidence-laden rebuttal of an assertion-driven article by an extremist socialist, I’m going to believe that they are wrong, and I’m willing to pay the price if I spoke too soon.
That said, with regards to the Current Affairs article, it’s remarkable how everyone trying to figure out how the Democrats can win, whether they’re Current Affairs or Mark Penn, has discovered that the answer is “adopt my preferred policies”.
It’s hard to separate out your policy preferences from your assessment of the political lay of the land. I try to force myself to be honest about this – e.g., I support action on climate change because it’s the right thing to do, even though I don’t think it’s a political winner. Even so, I’m sure that I fall prey to a bit of motivated reasoning about what plays with the electorate. And most of the “here’s how dems can beat trump” pieces have seemed like almost pure motivated reasoning to me.
That sounds like the description of a centrist to me. Bill Kristol with the “maybe we should replace the white working class” and Hillary “we should have open borders” are the extremists. Just because both parties tend to agree on a particular issue doesn’t mean that it’s not extreme in the eyes of the voters.
I think this is enough of a redefinition that anyone with an extreme view which isn’t exactly the same as the standard extreme views can call themselves a “centrist”. If Bernie Sanders ran and won, would we have to call him a “centrist” because apparently the median voter preferred socialism? I feel like it removes useful meaning from the term.
Open socialism isn’t nearly as popular as immigration restriction (although I suppose it’s more popular with potential immigrants) and one candidate really did stake out an extreme position – and it wasn’t the winning candidate.
That was exactly the point of every “centrist” working together to exclude the issue from discussion, no? Bill Kristol saying that the white working class should be replaced is the extreme take. Hillary saying she believes in open borders is extreme. Trump saying that existing laws should be enforced is not.
Agree; left-right axis is bad. By this notion of “centrism”, we could come up with any number of “centrist” positions that were totally opposed to one another.
@Scott Alexander
Fair point but I do think RA is on to something here. If the Overton Window for professional political scientists is substantially different form that of the wider electorate it is entirely possible for someone who someone poli-sci crowd consider “extreme” to win as a “centrist”.
I think it would help if we stipulated that a “centrist” position need not be popular, and an “extremist” position need not be rare, if we’re assuming (which I think Scott is) that “centrist” is a sort of platonic ideal midway between the most extreme plausible position on one side, and the opposite of that.
I suspect on some issues, there is a large squishy middle that contains a large percentage of people. On others, it’s basically a binary choice and the only relevant axis is how important people think the issue is.
What’s wrong with replacing the white working class? There are tons of benefits that I can see.
Donald Trump is a deplorable candidate — to put it charitably — and anyone who helps him advance his racial, religious and ethnic bigotry is part of that bigotry. Period. Anyone who elevates a sexist is part of that sexism. The same goes for xenophobia. You can’t conveniently separate yourself from the detestable part of him because you sense in him the promise of cultural or economic advantage. That hair cannot be split.
Furthermore, one doesn’t have to actively hate to contribute to a culture that allows hate to flourish.
It doesn’t matter how lovely your family, how honorable your work or service, how devout your faith — if you place ideological adherence or economic self interest above the moral imperative to condemn and denounce a demagogue, then you are deplorable.
In state after state that Trump won during the primaries, he won a majority or near majority of voters who supported a temporary ban on Muslims entering this country and who supported deporting immigrants who are in this country illegally.
Easy to say if you aren’t one of them, and a hard thing to convince them to go along with. Hell, if you try, they might elect someone contemptible in a desperate bid to stop you!
So when bernie sanders was blaming all out problems on banksters, and promising to fix everything by taxing the rich, you were out there protesting him? How exactly do you distinguish “demagogue” from “loud person I disagree with”?
@CASSANDER
The problem is that those jobs ARE going away, and standing on the tracks of history hollering stop wont change that.
I’ll go with Hamilton:
They are going away in part because the democrats are deliberately destroying them. Voting for guys who stop doing that is not crazy.
So what do all these illegal immigrants do, and what are they needed for, exactly?
I don’t think that “unquestionable” at all. For example, judicial overreach of the sort we see from the Supreme Court seems like a good way to subvert a republican system.
That’s why I think they should require people to pass a game theory 101 exam before letting them anyway near a polling station…
Most people are in favor of deporting immigrants who are in this country illegally– that’s how it became the law, after all. The only extreme thing about Trump voters on this issue is their optimism about the extent to which it can actually be done.
But remember folks, it’s Trump who is the extremist!
What’s wrong with replacing the [Jews]? There are tons of benefits that I can see.
No, the Jews are racially superior, remember?
Proof that they are privileged oppressors. /ss
I disagree with this. Imagine for example that someone attacks Donald Trump’s supporters in a condescending way, for example calling half of them a “basket of deplorables”. The attack is widely reported, particularly by Trump supporters, and confirms many Trump supporters in their support for Trump. That person has therefore advanced Trump’s bigotry, but that hardly means that that person is themselves a bigot.
Why do you think we have a moral imperative to condemn and denounce demagogues? Are you inclined to change your views when demagogues condemn and denounce you?
(I have no idea what your religious, economic or cultural beliefs are but I’m sure that whatever they are there’s someone who has condemned and denounced them.)
And, while we’re on the matter, do you think that Daryl Davis (the black guy who goes around befriending KKK members to thereby dissudae them) is violating his moral imperative?
I come across this view a lot from American progressives, but I’m interested to know: what, exactly, is wrong about kicking out people who’ve broken the law and have no right to be in the country in the first place?
I’m not sure if this is the consensus view or not, but there’s an argument to be made that it’s kinda like speeding: we want to keep the average speed on our roads down, but people will always push it, so we set the official speed limit lower than we know people will go, and unofficially enforce it only if someone’s doing something really egregious. (Or if the cop’s having a bad day, or it’s a small department that needs the fine money. It’s not a perfect policy.)
By this definition (“…coming up with new ideas that held the attention of the Republican base while also appealing to some disaffected Democrats”), Ron Paul is also a centrist. Thus, the definition is clearly lacking. To be a centrist, it would seem that you need to have policies that do not fall outside the mainstream of political discourse. Certainly this is subjective, but there are several policies we might point to that are distinctly not centrist that Trump holds.
-He advocates the construction of a wall on the Mexican border and insists that Mexico will pay for it.
-He has discussed (perhaps now recanted) that NATO allies will not be defended if they have not paid their fair share of defense spending.
-He talked (albeit only during the campaign) about instituting a ban on Muslim immigrants specifically.
Whether these policies are good or bad is irrelevant, but I believe we can agree they are all outside the mainstream. Perhaps one could argue they are not key parts of Trump’s platform, but the border wall was at least a centerpiece of his campaign.
Not really. Border walls already exist. Some of them were constructed or at least repaired and definitely not torn down during periods of time when the Democrats controlled the presidency and/or both houses of Congress. While there’s some disagreement on what to do about people who make it over, virtually everyone agrees that there should be some sort of physical barrier and some sort of process deciding who gets to come in and who doesn’t.
One could make a defensible argument that people who are not paying their fair share of defense spending as per the NATO treaty are in breach of the treaty, therefore not entitled to the protections thereof. This does not strike me as extremist. If you polled Americans as to whether we should start a war with Russia if they choose to invade Estonia, I think it’d be close (with the “no, let’s not do that, sorry estonians” side winning, in my opinion).
Everything said about the wall also applies to the travel ban. We already refuse a lot of visas for people we suspect of having potential terrorist ties. If you polled “should we prioritize christians over muslims when deciding refugee status” I also think that one does a lot better than you think.
A position that seems extreme because nobody on CNN or working for the New York Times would ever advocate it is not necessarily extreme among the American people as a whole. The blue tribe strategy of “denounce everything to the right of Hillary Clinton as unacceptable extremism” didn’t work before the election, and it damn sure isn’t going to fly after it either.
I feel like you’re stretching Trump’s words (and the mainstream positions) pretty far to make them line up. “Secure the border by some means or another” is mainstream, “Build a ten-foot concrete wall running the length of the border, and make Mexico pay for it,” is not.
Kind of like how “Tax the rich to help the poor” is a mainstream idea, but “Send the rich to the gulags and give their wealth to the proletariat” is not. To get outside the mainstream, you don’t necessarily need a difference in kind, just a large difference in degree.
I don’t think he ever claimed what the wall would be made of or how high it would be. He said we would build “a wall.” Which is so non-extreme that we already have one and nobody cares. Who is paying for it seems to be a trivial aside that has little to do with how extreme of a position it is.
Who built the wall that’s already there? Were they an extremist?
He definitely claimed how high it would be. These claims may have been obvious to a reasonable person as puffery, and he did provide the caveat that the final height would be the result of negotiation, but the intended height of the wall was definitely a topic he covered repeatedly.
Allow me to partially answer my own question.
According to this LA Times article, construction of an 18-foot high fence (which I’m sure is totally different and far less extreme than a wall) was authorized by GWB with construction completed in 2008.
As far as I can tell, the Democrats, when in power, made no effort to remove it or tear it down.
suntzu,
How high does a wall have to get before it becomes EXTREME?
Like, extremists want a 12-foot wall, but normal and rational people recognize that 11 is sufficient?
I’m not making any judgments, I have no bone to pick with the Big Beautiful Wall. Just correcting a factual inaccuracy.
I feel like you’re cheating here by adding specifics to make the position seem to have less support. It’s like saying “‘raise taxes on the rich’ is a popular opinion, but ‘raise taxes on the rich by 3.827%’ is held by very few people, so anybody who advocates that is an extremist!” The specifics of The Wall are assumed by supporters to be up for negotiation; they’re not going to be upset if it’s 9ft or 11ft rather than 10.
For each of those positions, with a well-framed question and proper caveats, one could easily show 60%+ of people supporting them. They simply are not extremist positions outside of the Blues and Neocons welcome in polite society and on TV.
This is the disconnect. For regular people just living their lives out in flyover country, not wanting illegal Mexicans crossing the border with impunity, not wanting to fight and die for freeloading Europeans who mostly hold us in contempt and not wanting lots of people coming into the country from a religion that seems to hate everything that isn’t it are perfectly reasonable and common sense ideas.
Immigration policy has historically cut across partisan and ideological coalitions (see http://press.princeton.edu/titles/7288.html) which makes it’s non-central to a definition of…errr…”centrism.”
The steelman, which the article gets close to but then swerves away from to get in the required digs at the loathsome Republicans, is “you need to offer people something they actually want to get them to vote for you”. There’s three types of centrism, the stuff everybody wants, the stuff nobody wants, and the stuff nobody cares about, and the Democratic platform is charitably the third kind.
Part of the problem, I think, is the perfidious media narrative that decides what qualifies as “extreme”. Broadly popular initiatives like public healthcare and immigration enforcement get tagged far-left and far-right because the elites don’t want them. And that confuses the discourse about “centrism”.
So when someone says “if we want to win elections we need to abandon centrism and move to the left” they’re not saying “we need to adopt policies that only a diehard commie would love”, they’re saying “we need to be courageous in adopting policies that people want even if they might be called extreme”. Worked for Trump.
Gets at the same thing as my phrasing above – the (self declared) “center” is extremist.
Yeah, but I’m not as much an asshole about it.
I’m sure you can improve with some practice.
I also agree that the centrist position is extreme. Woohoo, agreement between far right and far left.
I agree and this is part of what I tried to do with the second to last paragraph. But I think the particular way it’s phrased is wrong and destructive. By all means steelman it, but I worry that the particular ways the non-steelmanned-version are wrong are actually important.
They explicitly say “it’s less that the party needs to ‘move toward the left’ than that it needs to ‘move toward something'”. It’s just that they don’t believe in the possibility of broadly popular policies, because Republicans are evil mutants who only want to destroy everything that actual human beings love. So the best you can do is policies that appeal to the actual human beings.
Which is wrong and destructive, but not I think in the way you identify.
Specifically I think you are right that they’re wrong to discount the possibility of swing votes, but wrong to treat them as if they think just turning up a dial marked “extremism” will solve their problems.
I agree with all the views you stated above, and I just want to say I’m very happy to see a Trump voter here who actually explains what he believes and why instead of ranting about how everyone on the left is evil. :p
But now I gotta know: Do you really disagree with the notion that Republican politicians are evil? I mean, obviously you don’t think of them as evil mutants, but what about “corrupt and cowardly scumbags who are bought by powerful interests, refuse to stand up for the things their voters actually care about and represent everything that’s wrong with politicians everywhere”?
Please help me out here. My small-minded liberal worldview cannot handle the idea that a sane and kindly Otaku gentleman such as yourself would actually think of republican politicians as good people overall. :s
Trump was quite popular among people who think this about the more standard Republicans. It’s part of why he won the primary.
The only place we diverge is with the idea that Democrats are by and large any better.
Aren’t they? I mean, don’t get me wrong, I totally agree that Democrats are mostly bought and paid for as well. But could you really see them ever stooping to the levels that republicans have now reached? Could you see them proposing a budget with a 2 trillion math error, for example? Or cheer an attack that achieved nothing but the deaths of innocent people, and then try to cover it up with lie after lie after lie? Or allow their elected leader to blunder about revealing top secret information by accident and endangering their own agents? Or dismiss the possibility of a foreign power interfering in the election so casually?
For all their flaws, democrats still adhere to a basic level of human decency that the republican politicians appears to have entirely abandoned.
Obama literally had his Justice Department formulate a way to execute American citizens without a trial.
@Sandy:
You’re talking about a context in which it’s an everyday occurrence to kill non-Americans without a trial, and this state of affairs has robust bipartisan support. Speaking as a non-American, I question the degree to which also killing American citizens counts as a major increase in depravity.
(I am also quite dubious of the implied assertion that the exact same thing would not have happened under Presidents McCain or Romney, had the Republicans been in charge when drone technology came of age.)
You can use this as evidence that American politicians are bad, if you like, but it doesn’t count as an example where Democrats are worse.
I get that it’s easy to charicature politicians of all stripes but if you really think this is an accuarate description of Republicans (or Democrats) who represent roughly half of a country, which honestly has a pretty narrow spectrum of mainstream views, then you may want to consider that you’ve completely failed to understand what Republicans think and believe.
There’s a pretty big difference between “Republican politicians are evil” and “all Republican voters are evil, so we shouldn’t bother trying to persuade them we’re right.”
@MUGASOFER
That is the consensus the democrats are now arriving at– stop reaching out to the base, because the GOP base is unpersuadable.
Like even here, in the bastion of the “rationalists” I don’t see much difference between the Red Tribe high IQ SES cohort and the GOP base. “American Exceptionalism” rules and any criticism of Trump is dismissed as sour grapes Trump-booing or excused by pontius pilate handwashing (as in I voted for Gary Johnson not for Trump).
Red Tribe and Blue Tribe are different, as in asymmetrical polarization and Dr. Alexander’s outgroup post. There just isnt a common description of extremism that covers both divergent sub-populations.
Probably because you are willfully ignorant of what ‘Red Tribe’ means and so go looking for it in all the wrong places (i.e. here).
@BRAD
I’ve been clear all along that I’m still forming my soldiers/explorers model of the CCP.
But I am incorporating a whole body of evidence (which I have linked previously) into defining Red Tribe/Blue Tribe hypothesis, including work by Haidt, Starbird, Bar-Yam, Degen, and our host’s own definitions from his Outgroup and Thrive/Survive posts.
If I can quote Blade Runner–
“How can it not know what it is?”– Deckard
This isnt just cultural tourism for me…I’m trying to do work here. Thats why I’m trying to find neutral topics for debate…video games and anime/manga are places that have potential– sci-fi is one that unfortunatly does not.
AI is the first topic I feel comfortable with here– I really liked Millers podcast and his approach– cant wait to read the paper.
As previously discussed, the scientific literature you like to cite doesn’t use the terms “blue tribe” and “red tribe”.
It would be one thing if you were trying to substitute a definition that came from the literature for the definition in wide spread use here, but that’s not what is going on. Instead you are using a definition that is wholly idiosyncratic. No one else shares your definition of those terms.
This type of behavior is a deliberate anti-social subversion of the inherently collective activity of communication. It is also incredibly irritating. If you wish to have your own special snowflake definitions the very least you could do would be to coin your own neologism instead of appropriating existing ones.
I hope you have approval from an IRB for that.
Soldiers/explorers is my own neologism.
I’m just using Red Tribe / Blue Tribe as a catchall for a lot of different models at this point– Scott uses Red Tribe/ Blue Tribe (Outgroup post) or Thrive/Survive…Haidt uses openness/conscientiousness, Starbird uses globalist/anti-globalist, degen uses conservative/liberal, foragers/farmers is another model…I’m not operating fron a fixed definition yet.
Work in progress.
Don’t do that.
Who do you think you are?
Dr. Alexander is free to hit me with the ban stick. Its his House.
I guess I shouldn’t be surprised that someone that utilizes an anti-social communication style is at Kohlberg’s pre-conventional stage of moral development.
ad hom.
I just don’t believe moral suasion has any traction with the Maths.
I mean sure, if we accept a string of partisan talking points as gospel truth, then one party looks way more evil. But Democrats look pretty awful if I listen only to Paul Ryan, Donald Trump, and Rush Limbaugh…
On the particular issue of the budget, the Democrats e.g. pretty openly manipulated Obamacare to give it an unrealistically good score from the CBO (front loading benefits, back loading costs, assuming a cut to Medicare rates that they never planned to actually pass, etc.). That has real impact. Actually one of my beefs with the current Repubs is that they didn’t do nearly as good a job with this CBO manipulation, making their own health plan DOA.
Shall we just assume any policy the left comes up with is human decency in action? What if someone thinks “human decency” is not having abortions? Most of the human decency you are likely referring to comes with a price tag. I assume you consider yourself an indecent human being when you don’t give your kids everything they want.
If we had an infinite budget and resources we would all unanimously be really decent people. As of now government fills the role of attempting to allocate scarce resources (tax revenue) for a lot of competing justifiable causes.
There is disagreement over which projects deserve the most funding and how much we can tax the people to support these efforts. It is improper to call this a decent/indecent divide. What you should notice is how little actually changes when the party that controls government changes. There is realistically not that big of a difference between the parties in execution.
We miraculously in 2017 still have social security, the ACA, Medicaid, an education system, roads, welfare, military, etc. The indecent people have not lead to the collapse of a decent society. If you think it is easy to be more decent you should probably attend a school budget meeting sometime.
@tscharf
this is really well said
this comment is worth bookmarking for future reference
When I said “Republicans” I meant Republican voters, not Republican politicians. I apologize for the confusion. All politicians are of course irredeemably evil.
An awful lot of them certainly are. This is why the Tea Party was a thing, and why the term “RINO” was coined and how Trump beat out 16 Republicans with long histories in the party and politics. The Republican base came to realize the Republican leadership was not their friends, was not actually implementing their agenda, and did not have their best interests at heart. See Bill Kristol’s quips about replacing the white working class. The further disconnected they are from the people, they more weasely they become, so there are a decent number of patriots in the House, but practically none in the Senate.
How do you rate the Democratic politicians? What’s the True Believer to Weasel ratio there?
Reminds me of this paragraph from a brexit analysis:
from here, (about the 60% mark) which has been posted a couple of times on SSC in the past.
Whilst the author speaks only of focus groups, which is not going to be a respresentative sample and so may not be reliable, it does feel like something which has an element of truth. Why should ‘moderate’ voters have policy views that are in the middle of the left right axis? Why not have moderates with some strong right wing views, some strong left wing views, who end up torn between the two parties?
That being said, I suppose this is essentially what populism is. And if we look to the French elections, Le Pen in some ways embodied the mix of left and ring wing populism, with tough on immigration and crime policies combined with almost socialist economic ideals. She still handily lost to Macron, the embodiment of the traditional centrist view that was rubbished in the above quote.
Of course, there were a great many factors involved in the French election and it would be foolish to just pick out one thing and make it the defining reason, so this is only a weak counterpoint.
And of course this applies to the American election as well, just in the opposite direction.
This raises the question: why aren’t there more Le Pens?
In my observation populist politicians aren’t socialists. I’m no fan of socialism but socialists do have a kind of economic model. I think their model is wrong, and of course there are a fair number of self-proclaimed socialists who wouldn’t be able to sketch their model on a used napkin, but there is a basic coherence to their economic thinking. The more intellectual socialists have at least thought about things for at least 5 minutes. There are ideas about say, the dangers of the profit motive that run through many policy prescriptions of socialists, and they have a structural explanation for why government has so far failed to do as well as they recommend (eg corruption, false consciousness).
Populists however are like whack-a-moles with policy: propose whatever gets an audience to roar with approval.
So I suspect socialists are in their ways as horrified by populists’ policy making as free marketers like myself, so both groups will vote against populist politicians, limiting their appeal.
I would suspect that the utter failures of socialism in the Soviet Union, China, Cambodia, North Korea, Venezuela, etc. largely immunized western democracies from socialism as populist response – plus the success of the Thatcherite/Reaganite neoliberal model for some decades.
Now that we are several decades removed from the worst communist/socialist failures and only a few years removed from the massive ‘neoliberal’ failure of the financial crash (note: in terms of its perception, I’m not personally arguing that neoliberal policies were the cause), socialism can once again be a respectable populist position – which might explain why the likes of Corbyn and Sanders have risen in popularity with Le Pen, though I that’s a fairly broad category.
In the US or in general? Because it seems to me that most European countries have their national front-eque party these days.
Yes, but all you have to do to be labeled “right-wing extremist” is be against mass immigration. “Free abortions, free college, free healthcare, free everything, soak the rich…just no muslims” and you’re Literally Hitler to the media.
So what you’re saying is that combining socialism with nationalism makes people see you as similar to Hitler?
Well, when you put it like that…
@suntzuanime
What’s weird about that is that you can have moderate entirely propositional nationalism and combine it with free market economics and you’re more less good, and you can have moderate social democratic economics and combine it with internationalism and you’re good, but the national and socialist combination is the one that isn’t allowed to have a moderate form.
There is a moderate left and a moderate right, but there’s no moderate third position that doesn’t set off the alarm bells. The third position just matches to “far-right” anyway.
@ suntzuanime
I was just logging in to make a similar comment, but I’ll cop out and leave it at “Well said”.
geez, Republicans aren’t “loathsome”.
They are just demographically doomed as the dominant polity in US elections.
There’s many excellent traits in republicans, but they are just not competitive in the current adaptive fitness landscape.
Which is why they’re changing the landscape.
Show me.
Dumb question time: is this sarcasm?
nope.
I’m aspergers positive. I mostly dont get sarcasm.
^ This is probably sarcasm 😛
I don’t understand how the regression discontinuity thing works. Maybe somebody who does could provide a more in-depth explanation than the short summary in the post?
If political parties loved our authors, they would just flip a coin between an extremist and a moderate while completely ignoring what the district looks like. But parties care quite a lot about what the district looks like, and they’ll adjust their strategy accordingly. If a district is close with a lot of swing voters, they’ll field a moderate that won’t strongly alienate those key voters. In particular, the authors suspect that parties prefer moderate candidates in both even and easy elections, which would mean the extremists’ poor performance is because they typically get the most difficult races.
Now if a moderate wins her primary by a good margin, there’s a decent chance her district is moderate biased. The larger the margin, the more likely there’s a bias. Same deal with an extremist candidate. But if the primary was very close, the party likely isn’t biased in either direction and smaller “noise” just happened to push one candidate over the edge. In other words, the party is flipping a coin between extremist and moderate in that district, exactly what the authors wanted them to do in the first place! So the authors narrowed their search from all districts to probably-unbiased-coin-flippy districts, which eliminates the potential bias from party strategy or whatever.
Regression discontinuity is a concept from an area of social science methodology called causal inference. The idea is that they want to find a random process that determines a treatment effect. For example, with placebo and control groups in medical trials you would be biased if you gave all men the control and all women the placebo, so randomization of treatment solves this.
A similar example above (I’ll explain this one because I read the paper) is based on monetary benefits to holding an electoral office, by Andrew Eggers (on my phone so no link). The idea is that comparing the salary of an ex-politician to a normal guy won’t help us really understand whether being a politician makes you richer, because the type of person to become a politician might be more talented.
In the past a researcher might try to solve this issue by using a regression that matches ex-politicians to people who were never politicians based on concepts such as the quality of their school, graduate education, field of work (etc). But this still is a weak research design! Perhaps the type of person to become a politician is simply in the top 0.0001% of gregariousness, in which case it could be social skills that explain the ability of an ex-politician to make more money (rather than, say, corruption or rent seeking).
Regression discontinuity comes to the rescue. What if instead of comparing ex-politicians to non-politicians with just basic controls, we compare them to people who were *almost* politicians? Here is the key insight: we are assuming that winning or losing an election by, say, 0.1% comes down strictly to luck.
That is to say, the loser and winner we will now assert are both the *type* of person who could be a politician, but one got lucky.
So now we restrict the set of people we want to study to both ex-politicians and almost-politicians. Once we do this we are comfortable that we are working within a sample framework of people who have these hard-to-control for attribute of being electable (remembering names, kissing babies, shmoozing with elites). Once we do this we can match them on normal metrics like career, education, age, etc.
The take-away is that a clever design allows us to ‘discover’ this randomization process in order for us to obtain an unbiased measure.
The paper above follows similarly, with the assumption that winning or losing by 0.1% comes down to luck. And this is tantamount to a randomized treatment effect!!! Cool stuff!
Really sorry, I’m still not getting this, but (I think) I understand your Eggers example perfectly. Am I being dense or is there a genuine subtly that makes the extremist/moderate case different to the near winner/near loser case? You and Scott and ManyCookies imply that the inferential step is obvious, so I guess the first!
The reason to use regression discontinuity is that we make the assumption that the difference between 0.1% win and 0.1% loss is basically so small as to be almost entirely determined by random factors. So if a 0.1% election winner goes on to earn more than a 0.1% election loser we can fairly safely conclude that getting into politics improves your earning potential.
In the extremism study, the authors conclude “The more extreme a candidate, the lower their party’s share of the turnout.”. I don’t get how this is the same inferential step – I would have thought that turnout is highly highly relevant to whether a party wins so you can’t safely assume that the difference between a -0.1% loss and a +0.1% win is purely random (if you can pick a ‘turnout vs extremism’ signal from the noise over -0.1% against 0.1% then it can’t have been random to begin with). And in any case, the two extremists aren’t randomised through the discontinuity, the authors are just looking at people around the discontinuity (whichever side of it they land) which seems to be different to how Eggers describes the use of the design.
Is the idea that parties can predict close races and are therefore indifferent whether they run extremists or moderates in those races? Because that seems unsound – I would have thought candidate selection would be even more of a factor in close races.
I think what you’re missing is that candidates are being filtered based on close results in the primary. If the primary election was an effective coin flip between a moderate and an extremist, then presumably the choice of a moderate / extremist candidate was not a deliberate party strategy, and the results in the general election will be unbiased by party strategy.
Ah, thanks for clarifying that – I didn’t really get that part myself.
Brilliant, thank you. You’re completely right that’s the bit I missed. I feel stupid now but I’m glad to have the misconception cleared up!
I was also confused by this. I wonder if other similarly confused people also live in countries where primaries aren’t a thing.
The idea is very simple. An extremist and a moderate fought in the primary and one side has prevailed by a trivial number. But only one of them went to the general and we can assume that whether an extremist or a moderate represent their party in general is essentially a random 50/50 proposition. If then results are strikingly different (discontinuity!) then extremism/moderation has large influence.
But! In this case the data doesn’t show it. At all.
Regression discontinuity is like figuring out the effect of summer school by comparing people who got 39 on the final exam and people who got 41 on the final exam, assuming you needed 40 to pass. The point is, the 39 pointers are pretty similar to the 41 pointers, but only the 39 pointers ended up going to summer school. So it’s a kind of natural experiment where similar people were assigned to different arms of a study.
Or comparing North and South Korea.
Some thoughts:
People don’t vote along a single axis of issues from left to right.
What Democrat “extremists” actually advocate is often very popular.
What Trump actually said was often very popular.
What Trump was obviously going to do was very extreme and unpopular.
Trump won by speaking about a progressive platform + adding assorted racism.
I think the relative successes of Sanders and Trump show that if you speak about what people want you will get turn out and swing voters both. Extremism is never a winning move, but what is actually considered extreme by the population and what is considered extreme by corporations?
Edit: Another point, consider Corbyn, he seems pretty extreme and yet he fared fairly well against the moderate May. Then look to France, Macron is very moderate, but he demolished the old moderates. Duterte in the Philippines is very extreme and yet he is more popular at home than all the above.
I think what voters want at the moment is “new” and they don’t really care about how extreme or moderate that is. The new split is between those who want “new” but are generally more educated and have a long term view (new left), and those who want “new” but are generally less uneducated and have a short term view (new right).
As a blue-ish/liberal-ish person I’m inclined towards sympathy to the idea that this ‘new left’ has a responsible, long-term vision of society but comparing key views of the two sides I think that’s a bad misreading of differences between populist right and whatever ‘new left’ is supposed to be. What’s newest in the left coalition is the current brand of social justice, which whatever your sympathies might be seems very present-focused on expansion of rights, protections, or benefits to segments of the left coalition. It seems oriented towards righting wrongs of the past, not on a coherent vision of the future. Sanders’ add-ons like free college also strike me as short-sighted, or at least not the type of policy you would pursue if seriously focused on long-term prosperity.
The new right vision expressed around here, and by at least some folks in Trump’s circle, is for better or worse very long-term focused in some key elements. The present focus on immigration, at the level of partisan strategy, is very focused on shaping the electorate for generations to come. More coherent defenses of Trump in the run-up to the election focused on the long-term prospects for limiting the extent of difficult-to-roll-back entitlements. This looks to me to resonate in a different way on the ground with the median Trump voter, but nevertheless is about long-term, multi-generational prospects for economic security. The most long-term strongly left-aligned issue area is global warming, but this appears to be fairly dead as a useful partisan motivator in the last several cycles.
I wonder what the difference in the parties’ ability to rig the system and produce fake votes is. I’m cynically sure that both practice this to some extent.
Echoing some other commenters here, but I’m so tired of the whole left-right thing and various attempts at classifying positions, issues and people as left or right. And for what purpose other than trying to tell yourself and others what to think about them? What insight does it add?
The conventional wisdom seems to be that there is one fundamental dimension, and those on either end are “extreme” and therefore anything “extreme” must be at one end and people not one either end must have views in the middle of those two on every issue.
Lots of ink is spilled trying to define what left and right “really means”, and I doubt it means much at all. As Scott’s post about politicization implies: issues can often go either way depending on details and initial conditions, and they become staples of a particular side later. Sometimes they can switch through narrative shifts resulting from a change in salient issues or coalition structure.
I suspect the belief in one fundamental dimension of political opinions is little more than an artifact of game theory: any conflict with a win-lose outcome will come down to two sides because of the strong incentives to form coalitions until there are only two sides left. Each coalition will have some kind of broad consensus with a cluster of positions tied together by narratives emphasizing their commonalities and minimizing internal contradictions. This makes their political philosophies seem artificially coherent.
Regardless of exactly what positions and issues are bundled up on the same side, we will always be able to draw a line between the two main centers of gravity in policy-space and get a “spectrum”. So, the fact that we do get a left-right axis is hardly any evidence at all of a fundamental political dimension – we’d get than no matter how multidimensional reality is.
Note that this applies during political stability, and when economic conditions and coalitions are shifting things are going to look messier and there’s going to be lots of unproductive talk about what “left” and “right” “really” means.
It’s more a specific artifact of first-pass-the-post voting systems. Proportional voting systems incentivize politicians to differentiate the political offering, resulting in many small, sometimes single-issue, parties.
Yes, but then multiparty coalitions have to be formed to get a working government, meaning you effectively get two sides once everyone’s preferred partners becomes obvious. Between elections you get “the government” vs “the opposition” and that tends to be left vs right or vice versa. You do get to vote for sub-faction of your favorite side, which is nice. Still, I assure you the idea of left and right still exists in proportional systems. And even when it makes little sense (like with Marine Le Pen for example) people still feel the need to apply the left-right model.
However, it is true that voting systems that lead to two-party systems make it worse. And it does seem to obfuscate shifts in alignment, which are much more obvious when there are many parties and changes in support and coalitions are more visible. The situation in my own country (Sweden) is a prime example.
Seriously. For all people protest criticisms they see as false equivalence, this false dichotomy is what I am truly sick of.
I met a black Trump voter who would’ve voted for Bernie if they’d let her, so definitely some people wanted a nontraditional candidate and weren’t too pushed about the details. Trump’s volubility helped, I think because everyone could squint and see what they wanted in him, like some sort of political Rorschach inkblot.
Yes, I agree that there’s a non-trivial amount of people whose decision is less “red or blue” and more “stay the course or change things.”
It’s far easier to be the “change things” candidate when you aren’t the incumbent party. Consider that Trump’s best debate moments were the ones where he basically said “Hillary keeps saying we need all these changes, but she’s been in political power since the 1990s, why hasn’t she done them already then?” Because of this dynamic, I discount almost any analysis that claims one party has a permanent advantage over the other. I predict that it’s pretty darn unlikely we’ll see either party win three consecutive national elections anytime soon. It’s basically like the “handicap mode” in racing games where the farther behind you are, the faster your car goes, in order to keep things interesting and competitive. I know quite a few people who generally lean left, but basically said “Well things aren’t exactly perfect today, might as well give the other guys a chance” and I’m willing to bet that in 4-8 years when Trump hasn’t magically fixed everything, they (as well as some people who generally lean right) will say the same thing again.
has been a staple of recent leftist thought
It has been a staple of wishful thinking on both left and right for *generations*. The first national election I paid any attention to was in 2000 and I think we’ve heard it from one side or the other in every election since, possibly excepting 2008.
“A Choice Not An Echo” makes a similar case from the right, and it was published in 1964.
This was Futurama’s take on the 2000 election…
And this was the Simpsons’ take on the 1996 election.
I think the debate about technocratic candidates versus real leftists papers over the stark differences between the Old Left and the New Left (i.e. Progressives). That papering over allows those arguing for the firebrands to assume their preferred candidate will get the enthusiastic support of the other part of the left. But when it comes down it they probably won’t. Milquetoast technocrats not only appeal to the wonkish professional class that plays an important role in practical politics (viz. money) but also serve as a second choice for both parts of the left.
A Bernie Sanders democrat, yearning for the days when unions actually mattered, would get pushback exactly along the lines that he got (Bernie Bros, etc). If John Conyers*, with his support for reparations, ran for President that would alienate the entire part of the party that was enthusiastic about Bernie Sanders. In terms of policy positions Hillary Clinton was exactly the candidate that was needed. A little less baggage and a lot more charisma was needed.
*I know, he’s makes Bernie Sanders look like a spring chicken, just go with it.
Isn’t one of the causes of populism that the milquetoast technocrats have become less accepted as good second choices?
Despite their insistence to the contrary, the technocrats actually do want to substantially restructure society and the many losers of their policies want something different.
I can’t speak to Europe, I don’t know enough about what’s going on over there, but I don’t think the rise of populism narrative fits in the United States. It is taking a single highly contingent win and making too much of it.
Maybe that’s overstated — I do think there might be something there in terms of the Republican primary, but Trump’s competitiveness and ultimate win over Clinton had more to do with: it was generic Republican’s turn and Clinton’s unsuitability as a candidate than any kind of major shift in the electorate towards populism.
It was a really close election, so maybe the Bernie voters that stayed home are large enough to have swung it, but I don’t think that they were especially larger than similarly motivated voters that stayed home or voted third party in say 2000 or 1992.
In the 2008 Democratic primaries, weren’t all (major) candidates technocrats? Obama, Clinton and Edwards, for example. Yet in 2016, the oldskool socialists weren’t willing to just pick one from an array of technocrats.
The last primary where it was the Republicans turn was in 2000 and a socialist did run against Al Gore, but Lyndon LaRouche got far less support than Sanders got.
John Edwards had his Two Americas message. As for Sanders, despite his self identification, if you look at the details of what he proposed he wasn’t really an oldskool socialist. Certainly not like Lyndon LaRouche. 2000 also had Ralph Nader whose economic positions were closer to 2016 Sanders.
Were there more Bernie supporters in 2016 that stayed home than Nader voters in 2000?
Fair enough. BTW, the first line of an Edwards speech:
”I stand here tonight ready to work with you and John [Kerry] to make America
greatstrong again.”
Hmmm…
AFAIK, both Nader and Sanders got a lot of support from independents, who were less charmed by the Gore and Clinton, respectively. So you can’t just count them as natural supporters of the Democratic candidate.
.
This seems like a good take. And it’s not as if Trump’s negatives didn’t play a role – they certainly did. I’d wager generic Republican + Trump’s immigration policy – Trump’s general boorishness wins in a landslide.
I don’t know about that. The problem is you have to be able to weather the storm that comes with Trump’s immigration policy. And what happens over and over again is you say “I think we should limit the number of people coming here illegally” and the left and media (but I repeat myself) screams “RAAAAACIST!!!!” And then the polite Republican apologies, and hems and haws and tries to explain and gracefully loses. Only Trump says “well, somebody’s doing the raping” and tweets out a picture of him with a taco bowl and says “I love Hispanics!” and wins.
Right. Trump’s extremist-sounding rhetoric was necessary to prove he wasn’t secretly the same breed of boring, cowardly, apologist RINO that the conservative base was so sick and tired of watching lose time and time again.
It was like a gang initiation that requires you to kill someone in order to prove you aren’t a cop. “If you’re REALLY not a progressive, do something progressives would never, ever, forgive you for.” *calls Mexicans rapists* Yeah, that’ll do nicely, you’re in!
I think the “not apologizing” part was the key. Trump took it a step further and went out of his way to antagonize, and also just in general doesn’t seem to be particularly careful about what he says. I think you could deliver the same firm message without being quite as much of a dick or a loose cannon about it. “Build the Wall” doesn’t require “bleed out of her wherever” etc.
The research is in. It was Obama voters staying at home that lost Hillary the election. Black turnout in critical states was down, among other issues.
The election could have gone either way, but how can the explain that somebody like Trump, with the platform he ran on, could even stand a chance, if not for the rising tide of populism (anti-establishment/anti-globalism/whatever you want to call it)?
At least in Europe I’d say one cause of populism is that the “technocrats” are comically incompetent. Growth is pathetic compared to the US even though the Eurozone is has a much lower GDP per capita, European stocks are still below their pre-crisis peak, the Greek crisis has been “handled” for a decade now by doing nothing and kicking the can down the road at the cost of hundreds of billions, and for 5 years the ECB has apparently completely forgotten about its mandate, to the point where we had deflationary periods.
Meanwhile, out technocrats are busy looting American tech companies and debating whether they should refurbish the European Parliament’s building or not. If this is technocracy, naturally people look for an alternative.
Yeah, “technocrat” is a claim, not simply an identity.
I’ve seen this comment several times: the most influential voter, the one most likely to have an impact on the election, is the voter who makes up their mind in the voting booth on election day.
Advertising dollars for votes are (in theory) spent heavily in influence the least-politically-aware, low-information voter as election day approaches.
The simplistic version of this assessment is that 40% of the voters would vote Democrat, even if a re-animated Hitler ran on Democratic party ticket. Another 40% of voters would vote Republican, if the re-animated Hitler had decided he liked that party. (Or if a long-time Democrat decided to run as a Republican.)
The remaining 20% are the people who politicians try to sway by making speeches, airing TV ads, and having shadow-brokers create FaceBook buzz about.
Yep, totally agree with this. And when you consider that half the country doesn’t vote at all, and the amount of people who are underage or otherwise ineligible, it turns out our entire collective fates are decided by about 5-10% of the population.
I agree, with one caveat, a huge amount also depends on whether or not people who only vote for one party actually bother to show up election day. Barack Obama got 4 million fewer votes in 2012 than 08, Romney got a million more votes than McCain. That’s at least 3 million democrats who just didn’t bother to show up, which while not enough to make a difference in 12, would surely be enough to swing closer elections.
@Matt M
Given that your fates are decided by an essentially binary choice, I wouldn’t worry too much about the small number who contribute to that choice. Elections might as well be decided by the televized flipping of a giant coin.
That would definitely be preferred. At least then everyone would be forced to openly acknowledge how arbitrary the entire system is. AND I wouldn’t have to read a series of 5,000 word articles explaining why the coin landed the way it did and what significance this has for the future of humanity.
The supposed value of democratic systems versus absolutist ones is that voters can correct the government’s stupid mistakes, and express “the will of the people”. If instead, they just form into tribal blocks that vote for anyone with a D or an R in front of their name*, then that would not be so. These are not informed and intelligent consumers affecting the market in government, but drones.
In this vein, the actual value of democracy would simply be to pit two big parties against each other and prevent one concentrating too much power for too long. It could be that neo-absolutists are correct that the stories we tell about democracy are total horseshit, but the system we have is still better than absolutism, only for completely different reasons.
If we’re really going to be formalists, then the actual way to formalize democracy wouldn’t be to replace it with monarchy, but to have some sort of system that automatically switches between the biggest left and the biggest right wing party every four years… forever.
The problem with democracy is that it seems like it leads to inherent polarization on a cultural level*(2). People have to care about politics, because politics cares about them. The problem with absolutist monarchy is that it only worked in a historical environment of weak ability to project power. A modern absolutist system is a totalitarian one party state, that without other parties to check it, concentrates all power, and controls everything without limits.
A third position with respect to these two options could be to have auto-democracy/two party absolutism (!), where you have two ideological blocks which check each other through a pre-agreed automatic term system, without forcing the public to split up into rival teams and ruin thanksgiving dinner with rants about reds/blues.
*I’m not sure if this is actually true.
*(2) Not sure if this is true either, but strongly suspect it is. Take this post with a mountain of sodium chloride please.
There are also democracies with more than two (realistic) options.
Proportional representation systems? Instead of two big formal parties, you get multiple parties on either side forming into left and right coalitions. The left vs right difference is extremely robust and seems to break down all barriers put in its way.
In The Netherlands, the traditional coalition consisted of the center-right Christian-Democrats (CDA) who would then alternate with the conservative-liberal VVD or the center-left labor party (PvdA).
Then in 1994 there was a breakthrough as the VVD and PvdA shut out the CDA to form two successive coalitions which pushed through a neoliberal agenda (privatizations & more free market like solutions, gay marriage, euthanasia, etc)*.
So having more parties allowed the sidelining of a part of the right to push through an agenda that had been blocked before. In the US, you see a total stalemate on many topics.
* And these coalitions resulted in a populist reaction.
Why can’t we just have monarchy with acknowledged veto by assassination + a sliding scale of punishment for that crime based on how much people liked the monarch?
Monarchy mediated by assassination mediated by punishment mediated by democracy.
This is interesting as far as it goes, (thanks for it) but a few notes from my lens from my home in this den of iniquity here in DC: 1) it doesn’t take into account what has been happening in local elections and gerrymandering etc. significant ramifications on federal elections and the political tenor generally; 2) nor extremely low turn outs in off year elections that have helped these; 3) what this all means in governance certainly at the federal level (which then has ramifications on future election laws) — i.e., the extremists have been incredible effective at either gumming up the process or getting small, incremental but impactful change once IN office that we too often ignore. I also would be intrigued how you think Reagan Democrats fit into this model if cross over isn’t a viable goal?
> We know that total turnout decreased 2% between 2012 and 2016.
No we don’t. You didn’t give a citation for that figure; but total turnout increased by 5.9% from 2012 to 2016, which is larger than the population increase from 2012->2016. My best guess would be that the 2% figure comes from early reports, after the election but before all votes were counted, but it is definitely significantly wrong.
^ This.
If you Google around for analyses of the 2016 election, most of the results are (still) based on incomplete vote tallies from November, which people naïvely compared to the complete 2012 tallies. We now have the complete tallies, but the low turnout meme survives.
According to the wikipedia articles on each election, turnout was down about 0.2 percentage points compared to 2012, which isn’t a lot, but Clinton did manage to end up with fewer *total* votes than Obama, despite increased population. The fact that she was not even able to muster all of Obama’s voters despite the specter of Trump probably says something about Clinton in comparison to Obama, even if it doesn’t seem like it explains much mathematically.
Wikipedia compares two sources with different methodologies. If you compare apples-to-apples, it’s up at least a point.
This deserves to be highlighted in an edit to the OP.
The statement “Donald Trump got fewer votes than Mitt Romney did in 2012” is wrong, at least by Wikipedia’s count: It says that Romney got 60,933,504, while Trump got 62,984,825. Running that and a population through a calculator suggests that this is higher (though not much higher) than population increase, though I checked population and not registered voters.
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_election,_2012
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_presidential_election,_2016)
I’m surprised that no one ever mentions the obvious regarding the most recent election: Americans just will not vote for a woman President. Specifically, American women (who are the voting majority) will not vote a woman into the top job.
The Democrats really miscalculated on that one. They assumed an old grandma has the same ability to drive votes as a young, charismatic black guy.
I don’t see how that’s obvious, given that I have seen no evidence of this. I do think that calling Bernie supporters “Bernie Bros” and claiming them to be sexist probably didn’t endear them much to Clinton (though most voted for her anyway). Also, running on the platform “Hi I am a woman” is maybe just not a very effective way at mobilizing anyone but feminists who were going to vote for her regardless. Perhaps if she had drunk just a bit less of her own kool aid…
The charisma part you mention played a much bigger part, I suspect.
… or whiskey.
They did a re-enactment of a debate with the genders swapped (so Trump was a woman and Clinton a man). People really, really hated male Clinton.
So perhaps the issue was not that Clinton was a woman, but that she was the wrong woman.
Who is this “no one”? I literally have hardcore Hillary supporters still pushing this on my Facebook feed from time to time, and immediately after the election it was non stop. Somebody is writing the articles they share.
The problem is these tend to be the same people for whom “I’m a woman, and it’s my turn” was all they needed from Clinton to get on board.
Women have won plenty of elections (including 41 who have served as governor) so clearly “no one will vote for a woman” is a myth.
Hillary just happened to be a woman who turns people off as a campaigner, and came with 3 decades of dirty laundry to boot. Obama was a fresh, charismatic face to project your hopes and dreams on. Dems need to find another one of those, of any gender, if they want to win in 2020.
When South Carolina is willing to elect a female first-generation immigrant as governor, I think any and all “X type of person can’t win in America because of prejudice” arguments should be considered null and void.
Oddly, most of the people blaming sexism for Hillary’s loss are not big fans of Nikki Haley, let alone Sarah Palin.
Even before the election, I was already exasperated with the Clinton narrative that she was The Most Qualified Presidential Candidate Ever and any criticism of her was 100% misogyny. “Uncharismatic” is a misogynistic slur, don’tcha know.
This will continue until we finally elect a Democratic woman to the presidency, which I don’t expect to happen for a very long time.
I’m surprised by the confidence with which liberals assert that America will never vote for a woman President while simultaneously alleging that the drop in black turnout was the product of gerrymandering/voter ID laws/etc. rather than black voters deciding not to vote for an old white lady trying to replace a black man, or at least being disinclined to turn out for said old white lady.
What makes you think OptimalSolver is a liberal?
Why do you assume that? Margaret Thatcher won three elections in the UK, Helen Clark three elections in NZ, what’s the difference between those two electorates and the American one that makes you think the US in particular would never vote for a woman President?
https://www.nytimes.com/2016/10/25/upshot/the-problem-for-women-is-not-winning-its-deciding-to-run.html?_r=0
They include some equivocation right afterwards, but it’s the NYT; what do you expect?
She won the popular vote by 2%… the result was so close that any number of minor events might have tipped the balance. Drawing that conclusion is insane.
Clinton won the popular vote.
That fact is mostly irrelevant because we have the EC, but I think the idea that Americans won’t vote for a woman is preposterous.
And, to get at my point above, even in the specific places where she didn’t win, many of them have voted for women in other political contests.
Muh sexism!
They will not vote for a woman just because she is a woman. This is what the Democrats really miscalculated.
Nah, the Democrats were right about that. Hillary the woman gets more votes than Henry the man with the same background.
Clearly it isn’t possible to have a controlled experiment to show this but the NYU gender bent debates play is really really suggestive.
Just think, Trump may be the only thing that spared us from Hillary vs Jeb! (who is basically “the man with the same background”)
I doubt it. Jeb! was never doing well, even if you took Trump out of the field — it would have been Cruz or Rubio or maybe Kasich at a long shot.
Positioning-wise, Cruz would probably have been the most likely guy to pick up Trump’s delegates, but on the other hand he might have even less charisma than Hillary.
Sorry, one more and probably where I should have begun. All this based on polling and panel data is iinteresting (though I am suspect of any general polls today as it’s so hard and even illegal to reach folks on mobile devices making which says something about reliability of age demographic). Anyhow, the role of money in all this, and how this skews outcome and mindset iin the hands of each of the end of the spectrum using iit creatively strikes me as an essential part of the analysis.
The problem with this whole argument is you are assuming uniform homogeneity of phenoptype and neurotype (brain chemistry) between the Red Tribe (conservative tendency) and the Blue Tribe (liberal tendency). The sub-populations are not the same, and they have been diverging since the mid 90s. Swing voters would be cross-migration– is that happening?
Can’t it just be that extremism is more effective for one side (the Red Tribe) ?
Your examples from Current Affairs and Daily Kos express the same sentiment that Frank Rich does here:
Like Frank Rich says, there is evidence that the Red Tribe votes against their own self-interest (the interests of their offspring in environmental preservation and education) in large numbers.
I understand that your desire is to nurture a persuadable cohort of conservative tendency upper IQ and SES here by allowing them to express themselves and debate in a safe environment with strict formal rules for discussion.
What I see here is just doubling down.
We just aren’t the same.
I would say democrats are catching on to that…getting wiser.
Here is a postmortem from the election on the white working class from Harvard Business review.
I thought it was really good.
Like I said before, Dr. Alexander, you are prescribing “talk-therapy” for a raging schizophrenic.
Its not going to work.
Divergence.
People like Frank Rich never seem to consider that white working class voters may vote in accordance with what they consider to be their racial interests. Or they may consider it, but they just find it uncouth to express or acknowledge the fact that people have racial interests.
And if it needed to be said, Kevin Williamson is an evil, soulless piece of garbage and people like him have no right to whine about how their brand of “principled conservatism” has been replaced by Trumpism.
You are just proving my point with your kill the messenger argument.
The Red Tribe has been unpersuadable for a while–they wont even listen to their own standard bearers.
The Blue Tribe is learning this, as the Current Affairs and Daily Kos point out.
There is a lot of this post election analysis.
The liberal consensus is that its useless to try to reach GOP base voters.
I’m saying those are not standard bearers. Nobody fucking reads National Review or RedState. I most commonly see them linked on liberal sites like The Atlantic or NPR where some liberal cites them as an example of “Look, this is what conservatives think!”. You’d do better citing radio hosts like Mark Levin and Laura Ingraham, but liberals don’t listen to them and it’s not as easy to link people to their shows in an Atlantic article.
Freddie deBoer actually had a tweetstorm a couple of days back where he argued that while the left might scoff at people like Mark Lilla, Mark Penn and (to some extent) Jon Haidt who say the Democratic Party should “moderate”, they should engage with these people seriously because their arguments, even if they are stupid, are devoured eagerly by the neoliberal thinktanks and strategists in the Democratic Party who determine the party’s direction and are averse to Sanders-style politics.
As for whether that’s “the liberal consensus”, I’d say you’re wrong, because as near as a few weeks ago you had the GA-06 election where Democratic strategists like Brian Fallon openly declared they were going to win by going after “Romney voters”; moderate Republicans averse to Trump, since the district has a lot of well-off suburban Republicans. That didn’t work either. But they’ll look at the race’s margins and they’ll try again, that’s how consultants and pundits make their money.
I am saying there is a trend in the democratic standard bearers to quit trying with the GOP base.
The base has rejected the GOP establishment and GOP public intellectuals as “cucks”.
Freddie deBoer is just a grievous waste of spacetime.
Ossoff improved on performance in GA-06 by 15% points– if dems get an 8% switch or above they get the House at midterms.
I am saying, the new trend is to reject engagement with the GOP base because they are unpersuadable.
I doubt a more extreme Democrat would have won GA-06 either. Bigger issue there is they tried to turn a local race into a national referendum, and the first step toward swing Congress – not surprising that Republicans, moderate or otherwise, aren’t going to jump on board for losing the House.
But they might have swung for a Dem that promised them something locally sweet enough.
I’m saying you have absolutely no idea that this is actually a trend. As late as 2 or 3 weeks ago, it wasn’t a trend. Since then you’ve read a Current Affairs article about “the new trend”. But it’s paid strategists who decide what course the party’s going to follow, not people who write articles for Current Affairs. People like Brian Fallon still think the path to victory runs through the Panera Breads of America.
Yeah, and come 2018, Karen Handel will win that seat by double digits, because the Democrats won’t spend 5 bucks there when they have 200-odd other seats to defend and more to vie for. $30 million on the most expensive House race of all time actually has an effect on the result. But good luck to you.
??
I just quoted extensively from a New Yorker article published in March, and from Harvard Business Review.
I have repeatedly linked Arlie Hoschild’s book Strangers in Their Own Land. I can link a whole lot more if you like, published in the months since the election. Democrats are giving up on reaching the GOP base– they are unpersuadable. Your money-speak proves this, doesnt it? Even though dems spent 30 million they couldn’t win in Jesusland. 😉
Best of luck to you as well.
@bintchaos
If deBoer is a waste of spacetime, what are you?
duh.
a revolutionary heretic.
This argument is stupid, but you aren’t helping.
Other than that he’s okay?
If you’re a white guy without a college degree, there is no economic interest in voting for democrats. They don’t benefit from subsidies to higher education, you didn’t go, and if you or your kids tried you’d be actively discriminated against.
They don’t benefit from the means tested welfare state because you make too much money, but you do have to pay moderately high taxes to fund it.
You are much more likely than any other demographic to work in a brown industry like resource extraction that the democrats openly brag about legislating out of existence, and if you don’t, you probably know or work with people who do.
In what way is it rational to vote for people who will tax you, give the money to others, make your job illegal, and do it all while lecturing you about how privileged you are because of your race and sex? Whites with no college degree are the most republican demographic in the country, and it isn’t mass delusion, it’s hard economic reality. The republicans don’t offer them much, but they at least aren’t actively and publicly plotting against them.
You and I agree.
Unpersuadable.
So why waste resources trying? Thats the point Frank Rich and Kos, Harvard Business Review, and CurrentAffairs and scores of other articles are making. The number of actual swing voters is vanishingly small in the Age of Polarization.
If polarization is increasing then doesnt that mean the appeal of extremism is increasing?
Scott’s better angels arguments are past their sell by date.
“Cannot be persuaded to vote to abolish their own existence” is not a synonymy for “unpersuadable”.
No, it isn’t. They argue that those voters are very persuadable, and are actively being persuaded by cultural issues.
Strawman.
So beneath you.
Those GOP base voters are unpersuadable to Blue Tribe membership.
Shall I use unreachable for clarification?
As has been repeatedly explained to you, the democratic party is not synonymous with blue tribe, nor the GOP with red. We are discussing how red tribers can be recruited by Democrats, not conquered by blue tribe. Most of us here consider out and out tribal warfare a bad thing, even if it’s mediated through democratic politics.
So you vote for people that are openly lying to you about their ability to “bring back” brown industries and “good manufacturing jobs” while mercilessly farming you for votes and cruelly and rapaciously exploiting your environment?
I have sympathy for the Red Tribe…just no empathy.
The person who promises to try to bring back your dying industry is probably more likely to do so (even if this isn’t likely in an absolute sense) than the one who announces that your industry is destroying the Earth and plans to do everything possible to bring about its demise as quickly as possible.
Per the link at least a quarter of them don’t make too much money to qualify.
Also: is this a straight cut and paste of a prior comment?
It’s a mishmash of a couple previous comments. The point remains true, and relevant whenever people bring of the what’s the matter with Kansas nonsense.
A quarter is a pretty small minority, and while those people don’t make too much money now, they almost certainly will in the future, and know that.
I had a weird sense of déjà vu when I read it.
To your point: you think the percentiles are strongly correlated by age? That there’s only trivial numbers of fifty year old white guys without a college degree making $20k a year?
That’s my belief, yes. Hard to say for sure because while I’ve often found figures broken down by age, race, and education level, or any two of the three, I’m not aware of any broken down by all three to give you income percentiles for white men over 40 with no college degree.
You can get detailed data from here:
https://cps.ipums.org/cps/index.shtml
I picked the 2016 Annual Social and Economic (ASEC) supplement to the Current Population Survey. I requested only White men between the ages of 45 and 54 (inclusive). From the resulting data set I selected only non-Hispanic people with high school diplomas (no college). I then looked at total pre-tax personal income.
4.5% had zero or negative income. 21.5% had income less than $20k, 27.7% below $25k. The median was between $40k and $45k.
If I instead included everyone with less than a bachelor’s degree the numbers are:
4.44% zero or negative, 20.80% less than $20k, 26.36% below $25k, and the median is right around $45k.
@Brad
Household income would be a better measure, I think.
It amazes me that people say these things out loud and simultaneously believe they are tolerant and fair minded. You might want to review our host’s previous post on “I Can Tolerate Anything But The Out Group”. I don’t think our host is trying to convert anyone.
Along the way you might be very surprised to notice that a sizable portion of the left’s voter base aren’t Nobel laureates and have some cultural dysfunction of their very own. See how easy it is to punch down? I could even try to paint the entire blue tribe with that irredeemable brush. My guess is you would find that objectionable.
The fact you bring up and demonize Murray’s “slab of spurious science” while making a “phenoptype and neurotype” argument without evidence for the left’s non-extremism is cognitive dissonance of the highest order.
Thats a quote.
I always recommend Dr. Haier’s book on the neuroscience of intelligence.
My position is isomorphic with his.
I also never said the left has some “non-extremism” trait…I just said extremism isnt uniform (neither in form or function) across the two tribes.
But my main point is that actual swing voters and/or independents are vanishing in an age of increasing polarization.
@bintchaos
In America specifically? As a general theory of political history it wouldn’t work, as we’ve seen extreme left movements have great success outside America, and even more so outside the West altogether.
Jeez must I reset context everytime I comment?
Yes, in America.
Current Affairs and dKos are writing about America.
The studies cited are conducted in America.
Can America just be the default here?
I haven’t even begun to to try to extend my model globally.
The brain chemistry of American rightists and leftists being so different from their counterparts in Europe and elsewhere does warrant an explanation. Or maybe it’s nothing so intractable and innate sounding as that?
I agree with most of this, reserving a bit of skepticism only for extremists actually lowering base turnout.
But it is also worth noting that it isn’t just extremists who “fire up their opponents’ base”. By the standards of the Democratic party, Hillary Clinton is not an extremist candidate. That was Bernie Sanders this time around, could just as well have been e.g. Elizabeth Warren. But it was Hillary Centrist Clinton who fired up ten million or so Republicans who really, really didn’t want to go out and vote for Donald Trump, to show up anyway and vote for Not Hillary Clinton.
Apparently, people matter. Your party apparatchiks can come up with the perfect blend of mostly-centrist election-winning policies, deliver them through the mouth of the wrong person, and lose to Donald Trump. That’s going to be a much harder variable to measure going forward, but probably as important to predicting election results as anything involving moderate vs. extreme policies.
Hillary was deeply flawed…her hubris, her sense of destiny, and most of all her vanity. She picked Kaine as VP (instead of someone charismatic that could have helped us like Booker, Castro or Warren) because he could never overshadow her.
I voted for her, because I understand exactly what Trump is.
But what I can never forgive her for is that she ruined OFA.
I worked on Obama’s campaign, and OFA was just magical– we turned out voters the GOP didn’t even know existed– witness Karl Rove melt-down on Fox.
So I was excited to work on Ivy, supposedly the extension of OFA for down ballot races. Imagine my despair when I showed up to find centralized phone-banks instead of distributed shoe-leather neighborhood personal contacts.
And I was even more horrified when the RNC gave their carefully crafted over 4 years OFA style database to Trump when he won the nom and then his team ported it to Facebook. Genius.
So Hillary absolutely deserved to lose.
EDIT: when ORCA turned out to be such a failboat (insert whale pun here) in 2012, the GOP slavishly copied the OFA style relational database built by the DreamTeam, only for potential conservative voters. That is probably the difference btwn Romney and Trump voter margins.
Some of the “extremism wins!” narrative is probably just losing politicians believing their own hype about how extreme their opponent was, compared to their own centrist pragmatism (“everyone I know agrees with me!”).
And the extreme wing of the winning side wanting to push their own party in the more extreme direction. I know a whole lot of far-left Democrats who took the 2008 results as “this is proof that America is ready for socialism now!”
Trump got about 2 million votes more than Romney, so that point is wrong.
This sentence gives me great cause for concern about the methods of these surveys. How exactly do they categorize someone as “extremist”? Because by popular definition, most people would characterize Trump as such, but as you (correctly) point out, that’s not entirely correct. Trump is extremist on some issues, but very much not so on others (favors raising the minimum wage, economic protectionism, has no problem with gay marriage, etc.).
If we can’t trust people’s assessment of whether or not one of the most famous political candidates of the modern age is “extremist” or not, then how can we trust a similar assessment of people trying to rank some unknown dude in Kentucky’s third congressional district? And if that determination is not being made accurately, the entire exercise becomes pointless and we end up with a “garbage in, garbage out” situation.
And the things he’s extreme about don’t map well to the left-right axis. I suspect immigration restriction is much more popular among traditional Democrats than the party leadership would care to admit, and I’d further guess that the people who do care about it, care about it a lot – maybe enough to make them swing to Trump.
Yep. Watch Bill Clinton get a standing ovation for talking about border enforcement in 1995.
Heck, the 700 mile border fence passed the Senate 80-19 in 2006. The political context is certainly different now, but acting like the DREAM Act and sanctuary cities are a solid status quo that everyone to the left of the Trump is on board with is a mistake.
Trump’s actual immigration policies, such as they are, don’t seem all that “extreme”, relative to what the median voter would want.
If he’d bother to dress them up a bit instead of being as uncouth as possible about it, he’d probably have won by 5 points. Heck if he’d have closed his Twitter account his “Muslim ban” would have stood too.
> Donald Trump got fewer votes than Mitt Romney did in 2012
This was a common meme that went around immediately after the election, but it was based on comparing the available data in November 2016 (not all votes counted yet) to the complete data from 2012. If you look instead at official sources (or Wikipedia), you’ll see that Trump in fact received 62,984,825 votes vs. Romney’s 60,933,504.
A point to consider is that fivethirtyeight’s election model was one of the few that actually gave trump reasonable odds — about a third — and part of the reason that it did is that it found a lot of voters polled reported being undecided for a long time.
I think most of 538’s higher odds came from not assuming independence between the toss up races (e.g a win in Florida makes a win in Ohio much more likely). A lot of outlets did something silly like “Oh Trump needs to win these X tossup states, therefore he needs to win X coin flips and that’s not very likely at all!”.
/tangent
No one reputable made that mistake. I think 538 included a parameter for midwest correlation, while Wang just had a national parameter, but I’m not sure that made much of a difference. (In particular, the important point was the correlation between MI and PA, which isn’t midwest.) I think Jay’s point is almost right, except I don’t think it was voters claiming to be undecided, but that 538 didn’t believe all the people claiming to vote for third parties and treated them as undecideds.
The pollsters may have accounted for this, but I think ManyCookies is right in that a whole lot of journalistic ink was spilled on “For Trump to win, he needs to win 5 out of these 7 battleground states, the polls show him trailing in all of them, even if you assume the polls have a 5% margin of error, that makes it 99% likely Hillary will win” or something like that.
Did such journalists actually produce numbers? I thought that they were all quoting Sam Wang, which is why I mentioned him.
I am deeply skeptical of any attempt to make predictions based on the 2016 election.
Both the Libertarian Party and the Green Party ran the same candidates in 2012 and 2016. Both more than tripled (!) their vote totals. Johnson (LP) from 1,275,971 to 4,489,221 and Stein (GP) from 469,627 to 1,457,216. In addition, Evan McMullin put together 731,788 votes on quite short notice.
I don’t think anyone seriously thinks these numbers will be replicated in future races. But the question is how the people who voted for Johnson, Stein, and McMullin will break in 2020 and beyond. Stein voters will likely vote for the Democrat if that candidate is sufficiently left-wing, and McMullin voters were almost certainly Never Trumpers who just wanted generic GOPer, but it’s tougher to tell with Johnson. I personally know Bernie supporters who went Johnson in the general, people who voted for Johnson with Trump as their second choice, and ideological libertarians who will only vote LP. I do not know what the proportions of those camps are among the nearly 4.5 million people who voted Johnson though. The difference between Johnson’s vote totals in 2016 and 2012 is large enough to swing almost any election if it’s in the right states and moves as one.
lol @ the idea of anything remotely associated with the LP “moving as one”
For what it’s worth, I actually know plenty of libertarians (including myself) who voted for Johnson in 2012, and stayed home this time around because they viewed him as a sellout that was trying his best to help Hillary win.
I know plenty of people (I won’t necessarily call them libertarians, but some definitely are) who voted for Johnson in 2012 and never really considered voting for anyone other than Trump in 2016.
As you indicate, people open to voting libertarian can be weird.
I voted for Johnson despite being somewhat disappointed with him relative to 2012 because I want a LP with >5% of the popular vote, forcing the GOP to pivot in their direction to steal back voters, basically.
I can at least theoretically picture the GOP putting up a candidate I’d vote for, though I’ll stay at home or “waste” my vote for a no-hoper third party candidate before I compromise.
I cannot imagine a Democratic candidate I would vote for any time in the next few decades surviving primary challenges (e.g. there is only one Dem. Senator with an A+ NRA rating that I’m aware of any NONE with even a B GOA rating, and that’s just one issue).
I remember when there was rosy talk of a left-libertarian/liberaltarian alliance from Democrats in the late 90s, but having won a lot of the culture war victories on the issues that would’ve formed the basis for such an alliance, I think that libertarian-leaning voters (not necessarily doctrinaire big-L Libertarians) have pretty much no prospects with any left-of-center American political group or coalition going forward, absent major changes.
The drug war is still very much on at the federal level, and even at the state level it has only been dismantled with respect to pot and only in some states. Prostitution is still illegal everywhere in the US. Abortion is still under attack in a variety of states. The fourth amendment is in worse shape than it has been in decades. Free trade is under attack from the right. Likewise free movement of labor.
I don’t think it was some tremendous victories (are you thinking Lawrence v Texas?) that made a left-libertarian alliance no longer make sense, but rather a dramatic change in the population of self identified libertarians and what issues they cared most about.
I’m a pragmatic, incrementalist libertarian who has usually voted Republican in the past. Currently registered Libertarian, previously registered Republican. I favored Forbes in the 2000 Republican primary, Thompson in 2008, Huntsman in 2012, and Kasich in 2016.
I voted for Johnson in 2012 and in 2016. If I lived in a swing state, I would have held my nose and voted for major-party candidates in both elections (Romney in 2012 and Clinton in 2016). I cast a protest vote in 2012 because Romney was flirting too much with protectionism and crony capitalism for my tastes, and I went hard NeverTrump in 2016 because Trump’s far worse than Romney on those same issue, in addition to his positions on immigration and his temperament issues and the borderline-socialist positions he advocated on fiscal issues back around 2000. And because I expected a Trump presidency would do lasting damage to the Republican party, pulling it in ideological directions I dislike as well as badly tarnishing the brand which would make it easier for Democrats to win the next few elections and push through policies I strongly oppose.
I tentatively plan to change my registration in 2020 to whatever it needs to be to vote in the most interesting primary. If Trump runs again and is renominated, how I vote will depend heavily on the Democratic nominee and whether there’s a credible third party candidate I could support. I would very likely support a moderate or “neoliberal” Democrat over Trump, but I don’t think I could bring myself to vote for someone like Sanders or Warren.
I don’t see Trump as an extremist. The coverage of Trump is extreme, but as far as republicans go, he’s very moderate. For example, he’s the most pro-LGBT republican president anyone could have hoped for. Now Trump is even saying he wants to reform health care in a way that covers all Americans. And I’m not sure how the left reacts when Trump favors economic protectionism, but it must be with a severe amount of cognitive dissonance.
If you try to google a list of “worst things Trump has ever done”, the list is fairly mild. Trump’s travel ban is the most dictatorial thing he’s done and even that has polls showing ~49.99% approval.
What was the latest outrage? That Ivanka sat in some chair at G20? And this had no downstream policy implications whatsoever? The profitability of manufacturing Trump outrage shouldn’t cause one to conclude that the USA elected a radical.
Speaking as a leftist, it seems like Trump is totally uninterested in policy, and it’s made by his subordinates. The most “extreme” thing I’ve seen is the travel ban, and still that’s infused with Trump weirdness because it exempts the countries that do business with Trump. The leftists I know don’t think Trump is an ideologue, they think he’s an “empty chair” in terms of policy.
As for the travel ban, there’s just no way to justify exempting Saudi Arabia. It’s just not possible. I view travel restrictions as reasonable if they are making a liberty vs. safety trade-off, especially in the wake of a shocking event. By all means do more searches of immigrants from a list of countries with possibilities of terrorism risk, but FUCKING INCLUDE SAUDI ARABIA. But, if policies aren’t coherently expressed and backed by evidence, they just strike me as “we want to punish those muslims,” which I’m willing to go to culture war to oppose.
I have to admit I was disappointed by Trump. When he got elected, I thought, “this might be bad, but he’s promised more spending on infrastructure and more healthcare, it’ll be interesting to see that happen.”. But the degree to which he’s surrendered control to Paul Ryan totally removes any upsides.
This can’t be right, because I would be pleased if my political party nominated more extreme candidates, and therefore it must be in their self-interest.
I’ve seen a lot of this sort of talk from the other side of the aisle. “The problem is that if we attempt to imitate the Democrats, they voters will decide they prefer the real Democrats over the Democrats-lite, and we’ll lose. The only option is to run more to the right.” I refer to this delusion as Goldwater Syndrome.
The Economist had an interesting article a while back at how Angela Merkel is a master at depressing her opponents’ turnout by being moderate and inoffensive on everything: https://www.economist.com/blogs/kaffeeklatsch/2017/06/merkelology-101
Considering she’s by far the longest-serving head of a major Western democracy, I’m surprised more of our politicians don’t study her.
One reason why she is the longest-serving is that there are no term limits on her position.
Figure 3 is irredeemably horrible. Even simple eyeballing shows that there is no effect (visible in the data, whether there is some effect in reality is unclear, of course).
My thought was to use split ticket voting to estimate the party switch.
1) Split ticket voter actually did vote. We know at least that.
2) Split ticket voter is capable to vote for the other party under right circumstances. We know that for sure as well.
-1) There is no single-voter data on this. Which obviously sucks.
3) But if we can get our hands on precinct-level data and make some reasonable model (say, a person voting for her representative has a propensity not to vote on president + propensity to switch party for president, etc. and do it on the lowest level with no overwhelming noise or, if we feel bold and knowledgeable, build an hierarchical Bayesian model (better yet, nudge Prof. Gelman to do it, probably)) … Maybe even county-level data will suffice.
0) I am too busy/lazy to do it myself, but there are people who are paid to do this stuff, right? Then again, they publish figure 3 and oh.
I agree that Figure 3 is unconvincing, but I don’t really understand regression discontinuity that well. The authors write:
“As the table shows, we find large effects on vote share and electoral victory, consistent with Hall
(2015). Nominating an extremist drastically reduces the party’s electoral fortunes in the general
election. Although the estimate does move around from specification to specification, likely because
of the reduced sample size when only focusing on data from 2006–2012, it is consistently negative
and statistically significant.”
This makes me think that my own eyeballing (ie the drop on the graph is smaller than the 95% confidence interval) doesn’t map well to whatever they’re actually studying. Anyone who understands this better want to weigh in?
Only if you don’t include people who voted for third parties. The proportion of people who turned out to vote increased by 1.6 points from 2012 to 2016. (But presidential votes cast only increased 1.3 point because blanks were up from 0.6 to 0.9%.) Still 2 points below 2008, but the second highest turnout since lowering the voting age.
You should count people who turned out to vote because they vote for other offices. Moreover, turnout is the easily observed basic category and many of your other statistics includes these voters.
Why is it so widely believed that turnout was down? As I said above, one way to get that result is by not counting third party votes. But I think the main cause is that many sources (eg, wikipedia) only included votes counted and it took California a month to count its votes.
Meh. I have another theory. Candidates matter.
If anything the worshiping of numerics probably hurt Clinton and going by the seat of his pants helped Trump. Show me any numerics in February 2016 that showed Trump winning. This is not a case of revenge of the election nerds.
There is nothing in all this numerology about email servers or 10 year old video interviews. The “most boring” candidate is also losing a lot of elections recently, a cult of personality estimate might be a better predictor.
As for the left going more extreme, I would welcome that as a person on the right. Crank up those identity politics even more! “There is no such thing as a moderate Republican” is a silly statement. I suppose if you are on the far left your definition of a moderate Republican is someone who votes Democrat.
http://www.paulgraham.com/charisma.html seems similar
If the trick to being is extreme is to be extreme in a way that doesn’t easily map straight to left or right, then does this bode well for the radical centrist ideologies being floated around on the internet if they were to find themselves in a party program?
Dr. Alexander
In the age of epic polarization, do swing voters matter?
Current Affairs and dKos arguments are adaptive behavior– if its not cost-viable to reach out to the GOP base, for whatever reason, stop doing it.
“of people who voted Democrat in 2012, about 13% voted Trump in 2016”
I’m pretty sure it’s the other way around: of people who voted for Trump, 13% voted Democrat in 2012. The percentages in the rows of the table sum to 100, whereas the columns do not.
The studies seem to discuss two slightly different scenarios, the first one looks at the case of switching a candidate in the same election, the second compares two different elections four years apart. A model were people switch party allegiance all the time, but are not lingering as undecided voters for long during the switch would fit that well. For example, if 10% of the voters switch in any given four year interval, but before the switch are unhappy democrats for say a year, then switch in a matter of month and after that linger as uncomfortable republicans for some time, say again a year, would allow for both substantial movement between elections and a not very strong effect of pushing voters away by extremist candidates during each single election, since there are not many undecided voters at any given time.
If you look closely at Figure 2 in Part II of this post, you’ll see that the graph is based on the difference between the candidates ideological CFScore (which is itself based on the candidate’s donor base) and the district’s ideological score. H&T’s paper doesn’t look at the correlation between extremity and turnout, it looks at the correlation between ideological distance from one’s voters and turnout of those voters.
So the paper essentially re-states and argues for the first maxim of political science: if you want somebody to vote for you, make your policies as similar as possible to that person. The paper does not investigate whether being far left motivates lefty turnout or whether being far right motives righty turnout. It rather investigates whether lefties win elections in righty districts or rights in lefty districts. The answer shouldn’t surprise anybody.
My own view for voter turnout is that the Democratic Party, in Europe, would be considered a centre-right party, not a centre-left party like most Democrats think it is. Any party that wants to advance free trade and doesn’t advocate for guaranteed healthcare for all is not a pro-labor party! This leaves the Democratic Party without a true voting base, and thus inconsistent or, even worse, consistently low turnout. I believe that any investigation like the paper referenced above buries the lede–American political discourse takes place in a thimble.
Almost every national argument (with the exception of the censorship/don’t hurt people’s feelings debate) is confined to the right side of the traditional political spectrum and the open side of the closed-nativist/open-globalist society spectrum. The working class and poor are and have for decades been totally disenfranchised. They’re starting to notice.
How is your framing of Figure 2 different from mine?
Suppose we’re talking about the US as a whole. The “average voter” is in the center kind of by definition. The further a candidate is from the center, the less likely they are to win / have high turnout.
This applies just as well in a far-right district. If the Republicans nominates someone just as far-right as the voters, they’ll do well. If they nominate someone even further right, they’ll do worse. If the Democrats nominate someone who’s pretty far right for a Democrat (ie centrist, willing to compromise with Republican principles), they’ll do (relatively) well. If they nominate someone far to the left, they’ll do worse.
I agree this is pretty obvious, but I thought that the Current Affairs position was that the seemingly obvious thing isn’t true, for counterintuitive reasons.
I agree that if the entire country is far to the right, both candidates should nominate a far-right candidate to have the best chance of winning. But I feel like in that case we’ve just redefined “center”.
To clarify, the ideological position of the average American is centre-left. The ideological position of the average American political candidate is centre-right. Public opinion data confirms this, and political scientist Thomas Ferguson’s work does as well.
Nathan Hale (of Current Affairs) is arguing that the Democrats (centre-right) need to stop trying to appeal to moderate Republicans (far-right) and instead focus on turning out their base, which Hale assumes (correctly) is mostly centre-left, though increasingly far-left. What Hale (and at least 90% of both the mainstream media and academic establishment) misses is that in the status quo, the Democratic Party is centre-right, not centre-left. This means that even if everybody relevant were persuaded by Hale’s article, they would come to conclusions that led to pushing the Democratic Party from the centre-right to a totally centrist position. Moving to the left side of the spectrum, where most voters are, would require Democratic leadership to:
1) act to get the US out of NAFTA and TPP,
2) pardon Marijuana offenders, abandon the “too big to fail” insurance policy that American taxpayers gift to the financial sector each year,
3) embrace union leadership as the co-leaders of the party,
4) embrace guaranteed healthcare as a right, and
5) embrace a state-guarantee for affordable high-quality education.
The research you presented in your post suggests that candidates should make their policy proposals as similar to the desired policy proposals of the people who are eligible to vote for the candidate. I just want to make sure that we are all on the same page that doing that would constitute a revolutionary shift to the left (commonly referred to as Democratic Socialism, which is a dirty phrase in the US), not the modest shift that we usually confine ourselves to in political discourse with peers.
My only critique of your interpretation of the research was that you were incorrectly articulating the operationalization of the “extremity” variable. You seemed to understand the research as referring to raw extremity of position rather than extremity of position relative to voters in that district. By this research’s account, a moderate Independent running in a red-state is more extreme than a radical Republican running in the same state. That’s an important caveat, which I felt that you didn’t explain, though I may not be being charitable enough.
I guess my main issue is that Hale, the researchers, and even you have buried the lede here. The people want tariffs and healthcare. That’s why they voted for Trump, who promised both. Neither party offers these things in truth, and this divide between legitimate public opinion and representation causes various societal ills, which you address frequently and with great skill.
It seems like the whole country is vigorously discussing the 5% of politics that exists confined by the Democratic and Republican platforms, and it is exactly BECAUSE the conversation is so narrowly focused that so few participate in it (i.e. low turnout, low political awareness, high defection to candidates with 0% chance of victory, etc.).
Maybe my attunement to dog whistles is out of whack, but I didn’t interpret the Current Affairs article as a claim that extremism is the unique way to produce better turnout. Rather, I took it to mean that undirected blandness gets you nowhere. I tend to fall under what I’ve hear described as “liberaltarian”, which is to say that I put a premium on personal freedom and civil liberties, but also believe that government can and should have a significant role in protecting citizens from the sociopathic edge of market forces. Which is to say I am probably a great candidate to be a centerey Democrat voter. However, I also have no patience whatsoever for “lesser of two evils” voting. Obama was an inspiring figure in his first election, and he got my vote. Hillary Clinton was an undisguised creature of the party machine, and despite the looming horror of Trump I voted for Johnson. And in the Georgia 6th District runoff, despite my overwhelming antipathy for Republican Congress, I could not bring myself to vote for the smug empty suit and party tool John Ossoff, and instead turned in a blank ballot.
Basically, “lesser of two evils” arguments are so weak as to be insulting to people like me, and I took the Current Affairs article as an expression of that.
Wow, there’s a lot of genuinely interesting hypotheses in the comments above. I have no idea what I do or should think, here. I do have some questions, though, in case anyone knows if anyone has tried to answer them.
1) What “would have” happened in various elections if every eligible voter had voted (or, say, if voting were compulsory like in Australia)?
2) Do similar extremism penalties hold in multiparty/parliamentary systems as in the US’ two party system?
3) Not sure how to quantify this, but my gut impression is that the Democrats (at least among the elites, in the US, in the last several decades) are somewhat more willing to adopt good conservative ideas than Republicans are to adopt good liberal ones (which makes some intuitive sense since openness to new ideas is itself somewhat antithetical to conservatism). I’m thinking of the ACA/Obamacare, pollution markets (cap and trade), free trade, welfare reform (under Clinton), and monetarist and neoclassical economics. I can’t think of good examples in the other direction, but that might just be my own biases.
1) Gerrymandering in the US has made it such that many more districts than in the past are highly lopsided politically, dis-incentivizing individuals from taking the time out of their day (and money out of their wallets to purchase a state-issued ID) to vote. Those who would be most likely to be affected by this dis-incentivizing would be those most economically vulnerable, least willing to spend time/money to vote in an election that they don’t perceive themselves as having a true say in. If voting were mandatory in the US and felons could vote, it seems clear to me at least that we would have a long string of Democratic presidents before the Democratic Party eventually had to fracture into two parties itself, replacing the Republican Party.
2) In Parliamentary systems, they have a different problem with extremism. Depending on how low the thresholds are in these systems (how much of the vote must you get in order to win a seat), many of these states have small enclaves of extreme opinion on either side of the spectrum. In the US we have the freedom caucus on the far right, which is totally corporatist, anti-government, pro-business. We call these “Libertarians,” but based on the traditional European school of Libertarianism, these Americans are actually anti-Libertarian (alas). There is no equivalent group on the left that has been elected to federal government. In France there is both a relevant Communist Party and a relevant far-right, nativist Trumpian party (National Front/Marine le Pen). In totally representative parliaments like Netherlands and Israel, the governments are at risk of allowing genuinely, explicitly hateful, anti-liberalism groups to accrue seats, like a kick our immigrants out party or a burn down the capital party or a religious party.
3) Not only is conservatism ideologically opposed to incorporating new arguments, but liberalism is ideologically in favor of incorporating new arguments. That being said, your observations about compromise of Democratic politicians with Conservative ideas incorrectly diagnoses the situation. Bill Clinton and Obama are neo-liberals, not liberals. They are right-wing, pro-business capitalist CONSERVATIVES borrowing ideas from their DONORS. (See: Obama drone terrorism campaign against Iraqi civilians; Clinton’s law & order crusade; the 1998 repeal of the second act of Glass Steagle allowing Commercial Banks to act as Investment Banks; Obama’s bailout large enough to save the banks but not large enough to help the economy recover; etc.) They are not reaching across the aisle with an olive branch, they are sneering at liberalism and masking their anti-labor policies with the language of compromise, which appeals to the liberal psyche.
One, the increased partisanship of districts is not really a result of gerrymandering.
How does that work? if your district is now composed of 90% of people of your party, you aren’t getting dis-enfranchised, your party wins automatically.
Clinton I’ll give you, but with the excption of its relatively weak efforts towards free trade, there was nothing neo-liberal about the Obama administration.
OP’s comment asked what we should reasonably expect if everybody in the US voted, or, in other words, what is actual mean public political opinion in the US. The question was misleading because support for a party in a two-party system doesn’t imply support for that party’s policies, only preference for those policies over the other party’s policies, but alas. Your rebuttal to my response isn’t relevant to OP’s question. I wonder if you agree with my conclusion anyway?
On your second point: where gerrymandering sorts individuals into a district with 95% people very similar to them, those people have not been disenfranchised. The 5% with minority opinion have been disenfranchised. Additionally, if most of the 95% majority doesn’t vote because they don’t think they have to in order to have their preferred outcome, these individuals will have commenced a habit of non-voting, which is heritable (functionally, not literally), persistent, and contagious. And lastly, most felons would vote Democrat and no felons can vote. If everybody were required to vote…well you see the logic. Same conclusion.
On your last point: I define neo-liberals as being globalist (as opposed to protectionist), socially progressive (as opposed to traditionalist), and pro-markets, anti-interventionist for the poor (ACA) while anti-markets, pro-interventionist for the rich (big banks bailout). Perhaps our definitions are different, but by my definition, Obama is a neo-liberal.
Ok, but then in a 55% district, 45% of the electorate is disenfranchised, so by your logic gerrymandering actually makes people more enfranchised, not fewer.
I’ll give you that.
sure, but no more so that non-neo-liberals, so that’s a wash.
Unless your definition of the poor excludes people on medicaid, this simply isn’t accurate. at worst it’s a wash for the poor, to the extent it screws anyone, it’s the working young. the ACA had a little neo-liberal rhetoric around it, but policy wise, it’s not neo-liberal at all, it merely shovels subsidies at the existing system to expand coverage.
there are definitions of neo-liberal that are not mere terms of abuse, I’d suggest using one of them. There are qualitative differences between the policies enacted by Clinton and Obama, lumping them together just muddies the waters.
I failed to point out the (what I see as relevant) distinction between being nominally disenfranchised (the 45% in your example) and being a victim of disenfranchisement (the 5% in my example). In a tight election, especially as tight as the one in your example, candidates must consider the opinions of most of the constituency when proposing policies. In a wide election, especially as wide as the one in my example, the Primary essentially is the election. The 95%’s candidate does not need to moderate her views to appeal to the 5%, unless she believes the districts will be relevantly re-drawn during her career. When the Primary is for all intensive purposes the election, those who aren’t in the about-to-win party not only don’t determine the outcome, but don’t influence it either. By my view, they have been disenfranchised by gerrymandering (imagine the district was consistently in the 60-40 range and was just changed, explicitly by gerrymandering, and explicitly for political gain), but the people in your example have merely participated in a normal political process.
On your second point about neo-liberals, I agree that I need a more meaningful definition of neo-liberalism to even participate in a discussion of whether the ACA or Obama are neo-liberally inspired or neo-liberal, respectively. Thanks for pointing this out to me.
Many on the left are confusing Trump’s boorishness with extreme Republican ideology. But the fact that he peeled away more Democrats than Romney did suggests they have it wrong.
Maybe your computer has been hacked.
Are the Rs and Ns back to front?
A couple points
– An important thing to understand about undecided swing voters is that they are not the typical stereotype presented. The stereotypical undecided voter is usually socially liberal, fiscally conservative, and well-educated. Such voters do exist, but as undecided voters in the center they are outnumbered 3:1 by socially conservative, fiscally liberal, and HS-only/some-college-educated voters.
– The vote-my-side-or-stay-home undecideds in each party’s base are not necessarily more extreme than definitely committed voters. If anything they tend to be less extreme because they are less ideological in general. The number of people who refuse to vote as an ideological statement of protest is vanishingly tiny. Voters who make an intentional choice to not vote almost always do so out of personal disgust for “their” candidate, i.e. due to scandal, particularly odious comments, or the general vibe of politician sliminess. The typical way campaigns motivate such voters is not so much by having “their candidate” take extreme positions but by highlighting the extreme positions taken by the opponent, inventing such things or blowing them out of context if that’s what it takes (both sides do this all the time, don’t act like either side is worse).
– This is maddeningly, infuriatingly frustrating to people with any investment in politics (who are almost by definition more ideological than those who aren’t), but genuinely undecided votes mostly make their choices based on personal affect and likability, with very limited sense of “the issues”. They typecast people for offices. They vote for the candidate, not the party and often judge candidates on superficial or trivial things. These are obviously a minority of voters overall but they are a high percentage of the undecided voters reasonably available to the candidates. “Find the one secret issue that they care about” is the chimera of gnostic politics nerds. You win those votes by finding the candidate that makes them feel good about themselves.
– When people switch party votes in ideology, it’s rarely because they have themselves changed their minds on any particular issue, and when they do change their minds on an issue it’s due to personal life events (e.g. voters tend to get more fiscally conservative when they get married, more socially conservative when they have children, more fiscally liberal when their personal finances get precarious, etc) than persuasion. What will change is the salience and relative importance of issues when their preferences are split between parties. Bush ’04 got a lot of undecideds because they trusted him over Kerry on security/terrorism issues. Obama ’08 got a lot of boomer-age soft R’s who really wanted to “close the book” so to speak on the Civil Rights era by electing the first African-American president.
– Presidential elections are infrequent enough and close enough that you have a massive statistical problem of over-determined/over-fitted results, and because they are so high profile they aren’t all that comparable to congressional races, where you can get enough data to to do statistics
I think a lot of the dissonance some of the commentators are feeling comes from using Donald Trump as an example. Trump may be an “extremist”, and he may be “Republican”, but I’m not sure he’s a “Republican extremist” as most people understand the term.
Another example would be Ron Paul or Rand Paul. Paul is an “extremist”, and he is a Republican, but most people wouldn’t say he’s a “Republican extremist”. His extremism is on a different axis than the traditional left-right axis. And as such, he has some support from both sides (for example, Paul’s views on police powers).
Similarly, Trump may be an extremist on immigration/borders, but a lot of people view that as a different axis than traditional left-right, and one which gets support from different sections of population on the left-right axis, notably what was the working-class center-left.
I think he is (or at least he’s perceived as such by the left, which amounts to the same thing), but not because of his personal ideology.
One of the more interesting revelations of the 2016 election to me was the extent to which the left/right axis is aesthetic rather than substantive. I should have figured this out back in the Bush II era, but at least there the dumb cowboy image had an unpopular war based on faulty intelligence behind it; Trump meanwhile hasn’t even tried to do anything that wasn’t in the Overton window sometime in the last fifteen years, but filter that through his bombastic style, crude personality, and tendency to run his mouth and suddenly he’s off the scale. He’s openly white supremacist. He’s going to start a nuclear war. His election means that women and LGBT people should literally fear for their physical safety. None of this relates in any way to his actual policy (well, okay, “white supremacist” sort of does, but I shouldn’t need to say how much of a stretch it is); it’s just what it seems like a guy like Trump with an [R] by his name would do.
To be fair, that election was probably the lightest on policy of any I’ve seen in my lifetime, but I would have expected that to make it a personal match, not an extra-partisan one. More fool me, I guess.
Any sane person would run against Trump’s personality as an election strategy. Most sane people would have won, ha ha. I don’t think there is much credibility left in “X is going to happen if you elect Trump”. A lot of energy was lost trying to convince voters the Trumpocalypse was coming, and it still is.
Did you see Trump’s proposed budget? Did you see Trump’s thoughts on the judiciary? A lot of the reason Trump hasn’t done much is the entire system was setup to oppose precisely people like him.
Trump wants to be a king, by temperament. He can’t quite get it done, but I feel like he shouldn’t get points for not being able to get it done.
I saw his budget, and don’t consider his thoughts on the judiciary relevant.
This doesn’t seem germane to my comment, though. I’m not saying Trump’s got a statesmanlike temperament, or a winning personality, or an agreeable aesthetic. I’m saying that he doesn’t, but that these fundamentally nonpartisan issues — maybe serious, but not party-aligned — seem to translate in pop culture into a very strong but otherwise conventional rightist ideology that he’s shown no evidence of seriously pursuing.
As a longtime conservative (though no longer a GOP voter, thanks to Trump), I was struck by how insanely similar the Current Affairs passage was to the boilerplate, self-serving “we just need to stick to our guns and the voters will turn out for us every time! ‘Moderate’ Republicans are just RINO wimps who nobody likes!” right-wing cheerleading I’ve been reading for years. With the parties & names swapped, of course.
To the point where I had to actually click on the link because I thought you were going to pull some switcheroo and reveal that you had done exactly that: swapped the identifiers to prove some point or another.
Meanwhile, I’m sure all those same True Conservative Warriors are patting themselves on the back for their supposed vindication in Trump’s victory, not grokking the fact that they just elected the least ideologically pure “conservative” in history.
The lesson of the 2016 Republican primary was that ideologically “pure” conservatism had become disconnected from the actual ideology of conservatives. People grokked that he wasn’t the sort of guy a think tank could love, that’s why they voted for him.
It’s possible that Trump forcing the party to implode/explode might have been a yuge favor in the long run. Demographics are destiny doesn’t look so great when it starts to become about economic class instead. Those “pure conservatives” are probably worried they are going to be left wondering in the political wilderness, they face difficult choices. It’s anyone’s guess how this is going to shake out from here but I doubt things are going to return to circa 2004 for conservatives. It seems to be pointing to a rural party / city party recasting. The losers in too much globalism aren’t going to sit by and get shat upon, they still get to vote. OTOH it could go completely sideways.
The rural voters are probably going to keep throwing grenades into DC until things start changing for the better. Conservatives must choose between being grenade throwers or grenade catchers. Turbulent times for Republicans.
For me this is a plus.
I really really really like the idea of a non-conservative right (taking all the bits I like about the right and leaving all the bits I don’t like behind), but unfortunately Trump had to be its representative.
So, uh, first-time-long-time.
For whatever reason, this has sent me down a rabbit hole today. I wish I had the time and bandwidth for a well structured and fully realized analysis…. but hey, this is a blog-post comment, so here are a few mostly-unrelated observations, questions, and complaints, mainly about the Hall-Thompson paper cited in the post:
1. If I’m reading Figure 3 (excerpted in the post) correctly, their linear model predicts that the party in any race with an “extreme” primary contender will fail to get 50% of the vote, even if the “moderate” candidate wins the primary. I’m not sure what to make of that, but it’s interesting and it makes me want to think about whether the ideology of the more “extreme” candidate is really the salient thing in these races.
2. It seems like it’s pretty important to have a fairly deep understanding of CFScores to really evaluate the claims made in this paper. The authors describe the CFScore thusly- “For this graph, we measure ideological extremism as the absolute dierence, in CFScores, between a candidate and the average donor in her district.” I downloaded the paper introducing the CFscore methodology (Bonica, 2013), but I haven’t had the time to dig in. At any rate, I’m left with some pretty big questions, especially about what is meant by “the average donor”. Whether the average donor is an individual or a corporation, I can’t shake the suspicion that there’s a meaningful difference between political donors and voters at large…
3. When I read a paper like this, it starts to feel like one of those things (which as I’m writing this FEELS like a common thing, but which I cannot currently think of another example of) where you start with a big sample and a strong observation, but when you actually start taking relevant confounding factors into account, you end up with a not-so-strong statement about a small sample…. but rhetorically, the reader started with the very strong observation about the big dataset, and some of that certainty carries over to the weaker-but-more-rigorous version (… Is this a thing?).
In this case, the initial sample is 1658 house races, and the observed relationship between “extremity of ideology” and voteshare is, like, really linear and pronounced and neat (so much so, in fact, that one might find it immediately suspect). See figure 2, excerpted in the post. But then when you limit the analysis to their Regression Discontinuity dataset (figure 3), you’re looking at 173 races between 2006 and 2012, and now the slopes of their linear models are pretty gentle and the CI bands are pretty wide. Still, as the authors do, you could certainly question whether CFscore is really such a good proxy for ideology: “We might especially be worried about scenarios in which candidates appear extreme based on their campaign contributions not because they are actually ideologically extreme but rather because they are not viable candidates. This could happen particularly if we think that interest group donors are especially attuned to electoral probabilities and tend to donate to both parties, making viable candidates look moderate.” One way to overcome this concern that the authors mention is to claim that they’ve already removed truly “non-viable” candidates by filtering out candidates who receive <20 contributions over the course of their careers. Buuuuut, I think the threshold for "non-viable" candidate is probably a lot higher than "20 contributions ever". Another way to overcome this concern is by re-running the analysis, further limiting the observations to those between 2 state legislators, so that roll-call votes can be used to estimate ideology rather than CFscores. But of course, now the sample size is too small to say much of anything with confidence, as the authors state, "Although there are not many of these cases so we don't entirely trust the RD designs and put little stock in the standard errors the coecient estimates are remarkably similar to those we report in the paper using CFScores." I'm just not sure if that means very much.
4. When I think about ideologically extreme candidates in U.S. House Races between 2006 and 2012, I think about the Tea Party…. especially towards the 2012 end of that sample. I'd be pretty interested in whether these results are influenced by that particular political movement in important ways.
5. As a self identifying CurrentAffairs-ChapoTraphouse-Baffler-Jacobin consuming Leftist, I'll just add that I think there's some importand nuance between the (for lack of a better word) moral argument that "Democrats should start running candidates on fully articulated, stridently leftist policy platforms because stridently leftist policies would make the world a much better place and if neither party will even TALK about stridently leftist public policy seriously than it's hard to see how we're ever gonna get anywhere in this make-the-world-a-better-place project" and the strategic argument that "The Democrats should run candidates on fully articulated, stridently leftist policy platforms because the current platform of "Look, we're not Republicans!" is dumb and fails and will continue to fail and this is a viable alternative!". A believe both those arguments, incidentally, but I believe the first one more strongly than the second. I'll grant that as a matter of effective political strategy, there are other alternatives to "Look, we're not Republicans!" But I don't think the Hall-Thompson paper (or Scott's post) do a great job foreclosing on the "stridently Leftist policy platform" option.