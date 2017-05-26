The Atomic Bomb Considered As Hungarian High School Science Fair Project

I.
A group of Manhattan Project physicists created a tongue-in-cheek mythology where superintelligent Martian scouts landed in Budapest in the late 19th century and stayed for about a generation, after which they decided the planet was unsuitable for their needs and disappeared. The only clue to their existence were the children they had with local women.
The joke was that this explained why the Manhattan Project was led by a group of Hungarian supergeniuses, all born in Budapest between 1890 and 1920. These included Manhattan Project founder Leo Szilard, H-bomb creator Edward Teller, Nobel-Prize-winning quantum physicist Eugene Wigner, and legendary polymath John von Neumann, namesake of the List Of Things Named After John Von Neumann.
The coincidences actually pile up beyond this. Von Neumann, Wigner, and possibly Teller all went to the same central Budapest high school at about the same time, leading a friend to joke about the atomic bomb being basically a Hungarian high school science fair project.
But maybe we shouldn’t be joking about this so much. Suppose we learned that Beethoven, Mozart, and Bach all had the same childhood piano tutor. It sounds less like “ha ha, what a funny coincidence” and more like “wait, who was this guy, and how quickly can we make everyone else start doing what he did?”
In this case, the guy was Laszlo Ratz, legendary Budapest high school math teacher. I didn’t even know people told legends about high school math teachers, but apparently they do, and this guy features in a lot of them. There is apparently a Laszlo Ratz Memorial Congress for high school math teachers each year, and a Laszlo Ratz medal for services to the profession. There are plaques and statues to this guy. It’s pretty impressive.
A while ago I looked into the literature on teachers and concluded that they didn’t have much effect overall. Similarly, Freddie deBoer writes that most claims that certain schools or programs have transformative effects on their students are the result of selection bias.
On the other hand, we have a Hungarian academy producing like half the brainpower behind 20th century physics, and Nobel laureates who literally keep a picture of their high school math teacher on the wall of their office to inspire them. Perhaps even if teachers don’t explain much of the existing variability, there are heights of teacherdom so rare that they don’t show up in the statistics, but still exist to be aspired to?
II.
I’ve heard this argument a few times, and I think it’s wrong.
Yes, two of Ratz’s students went on to become supergeniuses. But Edward Teller, another supergenius, went to the same high school but (as far as I know) was never taught by Ratz himself. That suggests that the school was good at producing supergeniuses regarldess of Ratz’s personal qualities. A further point in support of this: John Harsanyi also went to the school, also wasn’t directly taught by Ratz, and also went on to win a Nobel Prize and invent various important fields of mathematics. So this school – the Fasori Gymnasium – seems to have been about equally excellent for both its Ratz-taught and its non-Ratz-taught pupils.
Yet the Fasori Gymnasium might not have even been the best high school in its neighborhood. It competed with the Minta Gymnasium half a mile down the street, whose alumni include Manhattan Project physicists Nicholas Kurti and Theodore von Karman (von Karman went on to found the Jet Propulsion Laboratory), brilliant chemist-philosopher Michael Polanyi, economists Thomas Balogh and Nicholas Kaldor (of Kaldor-Hicks efficiency fame), and Peter Lax, who once said “You don’t have to be Hungarian to be a mathematician – but it helps”. There are also some contradictory sources suggesting Teller attended this school and not Fasori; for all I know he might have attended both. Once again, most of these people were born in the 1890-1910 period when the Martian scouts were supposedly in Budapest.
Worse, I’m not even sure that the best high school in early 20th-century Hungary was either of the two mentioned above. The Berzsenyi Gymnasium, a two mile walk down Gyorgy Street from the others, boasts alumni including multizillionaire George Soros, Intel founder Andrew Grove, BASIC inventor John Kemeny, leading cancer biologist George Klein, great mathematician George Polya, and Nobel Prize winning physicist Dennis Gabor.
Given that the Fasori Gymnasium wasn’t obviously better than either of these others, is it possible that the excellence was at a higher level – neither excellent teachers nor excellent principals, but some kind of generally excellent Hungarian culture of education?
This is definitely what the Hungarians want us to think. According to Cultures of Creativity:
What’s so special about Budapest’s schools? A certain elitism and a spirit of competition partly explains the successes of their students. For example, annual competitions in mathematics and physics have been held since 1894. The instruction the students receive as well as these contests are an expression of a special pedagogy and a striving to encourage creativity. Mor Karman, founder of the Minta school, believed that everything should be taught by showing its relation to everyday life. Instead of learning rules by heart from books, students tried to formulate the rules themselves.
This paper on “The Hungarian Phenomenon” makes similar claims, but adds a few more details:
The Eotvos Contests were a powerful mean for the stimulation of mathematics on a large scale and were used to motivate mathematical culture in the society. It also provided a channel to search for talented youths. The contests, which have been open to Hungarian high school students in their last year since 1894, played a remarkable role in the development of mathematics.
Okay. But I want to challenge this. During this era, formal education in Hungary began at age 10. By age ten, John von Neumann, greatest of the Hungarian supergeniuses, already spoke English, French, German, Italian, and Ancient Greek, knew integral and differential calculus, and could multiple and divide 8-digit numbers in his head. Wikipedia notes that on his first meeting with his math teacher, the math teacher “was so astounded with the boy’s mathematical talent that he was brought to tears”. This doesn’t sound like a guy whose potential was kindled by formal education. This sounds like a guy who would have become one of history’s great mathematicians even if his teachers had slept through his entire high school career.
Likewise, the book above notes that Dennis Gabor, the Hungarian inventor of holography, “developed his passion for physics during his youth, but did so for the most part on his own”. His biography notes that “During his childhood in Budapest, Gabor and his brother would often duplicate the experiments they read about in scientific journals in their home laboratory.”
Likewise, consider Paul Erdos, a brilliant mathematician born in Budapest around this time. As per his Wikipedia page, “Left to his own devices, he taught himself to read through mathematics texts that his parents left around their home. By the age of four, given a person’s age, he could calculate, in his head, how many seconds they had lived.”
I have no knock-down proof that Hungary’s clearly excellent education system didn’t contribute to this phenomenon. A lot of child prodigies burn out, and maybe Hungary was unusually good at making sure that didn’t happen. But it sure seems like they had a lot of child prodigies to work with.
So what’s going on? Should we just accept the Manhattan Project consensus that there was a superintelligent Martian scout force in early 20th-century Budapest?
III.
Here’s something interesting: every single person I mentioned above is of Jewish descent. Every single one. This isn’t some clever setup where I only selected Jewish-Hungarians in order to spring this on you later. I selected all the interesting Hungarians I could find, then went back and checked, and every one of them was Jewish.
This puts the excellence of the Hungarian education system in a different light. Hungarian schools totally failed to work their magic on Gentiles. You can talk all you want about “elitism and a spirit of competition” and “striving to encourage creativity”, yet for some reason this worked on exactly one of Hungary’s many ethnic groups.
This reduces the difficult question of Hungarian intellectual achievement to the easier question of Jewish intellectual achievement.
I say “easier question” because I find the solution by Cochran, Hardy, and Harpending really compelling. Their paper is called A Natural History Of Ashkenazi Intelligence (“Ashkenazi” means Eastern European Jew) and they start by expressing the extent of the issue:
Ashkenazi Jews have the highest average IQ of any ethnic group for which there are reliable data. They score 0.75 to 1.0 standard deviations above the general European average, corresponding to an IQ 112 – 115. This fact has social significance because IQ (as measured by IQ tests) is the best predictor we have of success in academic subjects and most jobs. Ashkenazi Jews are just as successful as their tested IQ would predict, and they are hugely overrepresented in occupations and fields with the highest cognitive demands. During the 20th century, they made up about 3% of the US population but won 27% of the US Nobel science prizes and 25% of the Turing Awards [in computer science]. They account for more than half of world chess champions.
This doesn’t seem to be due to any advantage in material privilege; Ashkenazi Jews frequently did well even in countries where they were persecuted. Nor is it obviously linked to Jewish culture; Jews from other regions of the world show no such advantage. So what’s going on?
Doctors have long noted that Ashkenazi Jews are uniquely susceptible to various genetic diseases. For example, they’re about a hundred times more likely to have Gaucher’s Disease, a hundred times more likely to get Tay-Sachs Disease, ten times more likely to have torsion dystonia, et cetera. Genetic diseases are so common in this population that the are official recommendation is that all Ashkenazi Jewish couples get screened for genetic disease before marriage. I’m Ashkenazi Jewish, I got screened, and I turn out to be a carrier for Riley-Day syndrome – three hundred times as common in Ashkenazi Jews as in anyone else.
Evolution usually gets rid of genetic diseases pretty quickly. If they stick around, it’s because they’re doing something to earn their keep. One common pattern is “heterozygote advantage” – two copies of the gene cause a disease, but one copy does something good. For example, people with two copies of the sickle cell gene get sickle cell anaemia, but people with one copy get some protection against malaria. In Africa, where malaria is relatively common, the tradeoff is worth it – so people of African descent have high rates of the sickle cell gene and correspondingly high rates of sickle cell anaemia. In other places, where malaria is relatively uncommon, the tradeoff isn’t worth it and evolution eliminates the sickle cell gene. That’s why sickle cell is about a hundred times more common in US blacks than US whites.
The moral of the story is: populations can have genetic diseases if they also provide a useful advantage to carriers. And if those genetic diseases are limited to a single group, we expect them to provide a useful advantage for that group, but not others. Might the Jewish genetic diseases provide some advantage? And why would that advantage be limited to Jews?
Most of the Jewish genetic diseases cluster into two biological systems – the sphingolipid system and the DNA repair system. This is suspicious. It suggests that they’re not just random. They’re doing something specific. Both of these systems are related to neural growth and neural branching. Might they be doing something to the brain?
Gaucher’s disease, one of the Ashkenazi genetic diseases, appears to increase IQ. CHH obtained a list of all of the Gaucher’s patients in Israel. They were about 15 times more likely than the Israeli average to be in high-IQ occupations like scientist or engineer; CHH calculate the probability that this is a coincidence to be 4×10^-19.
Torsion dystonia, another Ashkenazi genetic disease, shows a similar pattern. CHH find ten reports in the literature where doctors comment on unusual levels of intelligence in their torsion dystonia patients. Eldridge, Harlan, Cooper, and Riklan tested 14 torsion dystonia patients and found an average IQ of 121; another similar study found an average of 117. Torsion dystonia is pretty horrendous, but sufferers will at least get the consolation prize of being really, really smart.
Moving from medicine to history, we find that Ashkenazi Jews were persecuted for the better part of a millennium, and the particular form of this persecution was locking them out of various jobs until the main career opportunities open to them were things like banker, merchant, and doctor. CHH write:
For 800 to 900 years, from roughly 800 AD to 1650 or 1700 AD, the great majority of the Ashkenazi Jews had managerial and financial jobs, jobs of high complexity, and were neither farmers nor craftsmen. In this they differed from all other settled peoples of which we have knowledge.
They continue:
Jews who were particularly good at these jobs enjoyed increased reproductive success. Weinryb (1972, see also Hundert 1992) comments: “More children survived to adulthood in affluent families than in less affluent ones. A number of genealogies of business leaders, prominent rabbis, community leaders, and the like – generally belonging to the more affluent classes – show that such people often had four, six, sometimes even eight or nine children who reached adulthood. On the other hands, there are some indications that poorer families tended to be small ones…as an example, in a census of the town of Brody in 1764 homeowner households had 1.2 children per adult member while tenant households had 0.6.
Now we can start to sketch out the theory in full. Due to persecution, Jews were pushed into cognitively-demanding occupations like banker or merchant and forced to sink or swim. The ones who swam – people who were intellectually up to the challenge – had more kids than the ones who sank, producing an evolutionary pressure in favor of intelligence greater than that in any other ethnic group. Just as Africans experiencing evolutionary pressure for malaria resistance developed the sickle cell gene, so Ashkenazim experiencing evolutionary pressure for intelligence developed a bunch of genes which increased heterozygotes’ IQ but caused serious genetic disease in homozygotes. As a result, Ashkenazi ended up somewhat more intelligent – and somewhat more prone to genetic disease – than the rest of the European population.
If true, this would explain the 27% of Nobel Prizes and 50% of world chess champions thing. But one still has to ask – everywhere had Jews. Why Hungary in particular? What was so special about Budapest in the early 1900s?
IV.
Okay, sure, everywhere had Jews. But it’s surprising exactly how many Jews were in early 1900s Hungary.
The modern United States is about 2% Jewish. Hungary in 1900 was about 5%. The most Jewish city in America, New York, is about 15% Jewish. Budapest in 1900 was 25%. It was one of the most Jewish large cities anywhere in history, excepting only Israel itself. According to Wikipedia, the city’s late 19th-century nickname was “Judapest”.
So is it possible that all the Jews were winning Nobel Prizes, and Hungary just had more Jews and so more Nobelists?
No. This doesn’t seem right. The 1933 European Jewish Population By Country site lists the following size for each country’s Jewish communities:
Poland: 3 million
Russia: 2.5 million
Romania: 750,000
Germany: 500,000
Hungary: 500,000
Britain: 300,000
France: 250,000
Austria: 200,000
It’s hard to find a good list of all famous Manhattan Project physicists, but I tried this article and got the following number of famous Jewish Manhattan Project physicists per country of origin:
Hungary: 4
Germany: 2
Poland: 2
Austria: 2
Italy: 1
Netherlands: 1
Switzerland: 1
Here’s an alternative source with a different definition of “famous”, broken down the same way:
Germany: 5
Hungary: 4
Poland: 3
Italy: 2
Austria: 2
The main point seems to be disproportionately many people from Central European countries like Hungary and Germany, compared to either Eastern European countries like Poland and Russia or Western European countries like France and Britain.
The Central European advantage over Western Europe is unsurprising; the Western European Jews probably weren’t Ashkenazim, and so didn’t have the advantage mentioned in the CHH paper above. But is there any reason to think that Central European Jews were more intelligent than Polish and Russian Jews?
I’m not really sure what to think about this. This paper finds that the sphingolipidoses and other Jewish genetic diseases are about twice as common in Central European Jews as in Eastern European Jews, but I have very low confidence in these results. Intra-Jewish gossip points out the Lithuanians as the geniuses among world Jewry, but doesn’t have any similar suggestions about Hungarians. And torsion dystonia, maybe the most clearly IQ-linked disease, is unique to Lithuanians and absent in Hungarians.
Probably much more promising is just to focus on the obvious facts of the social situation. Early`1900s Hungary was a great nation and a prosperous center of learning. Remember, we’re talking about the age of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, one of the most industrialized and dynamic economies of the time. It might have had advantages that Poland, Romania, and Russia didn’t. My list of historical national GDPs per capita is very unimpressed by the difference between Hungarian and Polish GDPs in 1900, but maybe it’s wrong, or maybe Budapest was an especially modern part of Hungary, or maybe there’s something else I’m missing.
Also, there could have been a difference in the position of Jews in these countries. Russia was still experiencing frequent anti-Jewish pogroms in 1900; in Hungary, Jews were among the country’s most noble families. Actually, the extent of Jewish wealth and influence in Hungary sort of defies belief. According to Wikipedia, in 1920 Jews were 60% of Hungarian doctors, 50% of lawyers, 40% of engineers and chemists, and 90% of currency brokers and stock exchange members. “In interwar Hungary, more than half and perhaps as much as 90 percent of Hungarian industry was owned or operated by a few closely related Jewish banking families.”
So Central European Jews – the Jews in Hungary and Germany – had a unique combination of intellectual and financial advantages. This means Hungary’s only real rival here is Germany. Since they were rich, industrialized, and pretty liberal about Jewish rights at the beginning of the 20th century – and since they had just as many Jews as Hungary – we should expect to see the same phenomenon there too.
And we kind of do. Germany produced its share of Jewish geniuses. Hans Bethe worked for the Manhattan Project and won a Nobel Prize. Max Born helped develop quantum mechanics and also won a Nobel Prize. James Franck, more quantum physics, another Nobel Prize. Otto Stern, even more quantum physics, yet another Nobel Prize. John Polanyi, chemical kinetics, Nobel Prize (although he was half-Hungarian). And of course we probably shouldn’t forget about that Einstein guy. All of these people were born in the same 1880 – 1920 window as the Martians in Hungary.
I think what’s going on is this: Germany and Hungary had about the same Jewish population. And they produced about the same number of genius physicists in the same window. But we think of Germany as a big rich country, and Hungary as a small poor country. And the German Jews were spread over a bunch of different cities, whereas the Hungarian Jews were all crammed into Budapest. So when we hear “there were X Nobel Prize winning German physicists in the early 1900s”, it sounds only mildly impressive. But when we hear “there were X Nobel Prize winning physicists from Budapest in the early 1900s”, it sounds kind of shocking. But the denominator isn’t the number of Germans vs. Hungarians, it’s the number of German Jews vs. Hungarian Jews, which is about the same.
V.
This still leaves one question: why the period 1880 to 1920?
On further reflection, this isn’t much of a mystery. The emancipation of the Jews in Eastern Europe was a difficult process that took place throughout the 19th century. Even when it happened, it took a while for the first generation of Jews to get rich enough that their children could afford to go to fancy schools and fritter away their lives on impractical subjects like physics and chemistry. In much of Eastern Europe, the Jews born around 1880 were the first generation that was free to pursue what they wanted and seek their own lot in the world.
The end date around 1920 is more depressing: any Jew born after this time probably wasn’t old enough to escape the Nazis. Almost all the famous Hungarian Jews became physics professors in Europe, fled to America during WWII using channels open to famous physicists, and then made most of their achievements on this side of the Atlantic. There are a couple of stragglers born after 1920 who survived – George Soros’ family lived because they bought identity documents saying they were Christian; Andrew Grove lived because he was hidden by righteous Gentiles. But in general Jews born in Europe after 1920 didn’t have a great life expectancy.
All of this suggests a pretty reasonable explanation of the Martian phenomenon. For the reasons suggested by Cochran, Hardy, and Harpending, Ashkenazi Jews had the potential for very high intelligence. They were mostly too poor and discriminated against to take advantage of it. Around 1880, this changed in a few advanced Central European economies like Germany, Austria, and Hungary. Austria didn’t have many Jews. Germany had a lot of Jews, but it was a big country, so nobody really noticed. Hungary had a lot of Jews, all concentrated in Budapest, and so it was really surprising when all of a sudden everyone from Budapest started winning Nobel Prizes around the same time. This continued until World War II, and then all anyone remembered was “Hey, wasn’t it funny that so many smart people were born in Budapest between 1880 and 1920?”
And this story is really, really, gloomy.
For centuries, Europe was sitting on this vast untapped resource of potential geniuses. Around 1880, in a few countries only, economic and political conditions finally became ripe for the potential to be realized. The result was one of the greatest spurts of progress in scientific history, bringing us relativity, quantum mechanics, nuclear bombs, dazzling new mathematical systems, the foundations of digital computing, and various other abstruse ideas I don’t even pretend to understand. This lasted for approximately one generation, after which a psychopath with a stupid mustache killed everyone involved.
I certainly can’t claim that the Jews were the only people being crazy smart in Central Europe around this time. This was the age of Bohr, Schrodinger, Planck, Curie, etc. But part of me wonders even here. If you have one physicist in a town, he sits in an armchair and thinks. If you have five physicists in a town, they meet and talk and try to help each other with their theories. If you have fifty physicists in a town, they can get funding and start a university department. If you have a hundred, maybe some of them can go into teaching or administration and help support the others. Having this extra concentration of talent in central Europe during this period might have helped Jews and Gentiles alike.
I wonder about this because of a sentiment I hear a lot, from people who know more about physics than I do, that we just don’t get people like John von Neumann or Leo Szilard anymore. That there was some weird magical productivity to the early 20th century, especially in Central Europe and Central European immigrants to the United States, that we’re no longer really able to match. This can’t be a pure numbers game – the Ashkenazi population has mostly recovered since the Holocaust, and people from all over the world are coming to American and European universities and providing more of a concentration of talent than ever. And even though it’s impossible to measure, there’s still a feeling that it’s not enough.
I started down this particular research rabbit hole because a friend challenged me to explain what was so magical about early 20th century Hungary. I think the Jewish population calculations above explain a lot of the story. I’m not sure whether there’s a missing ingredient, or, if so, what it might be. Maybe it really was better education. Maybe it really was math competitions and talent searches.
Or maybe it was superintelligent Martian scouts with an Earthling fetish.
Speculating on my own family history for a moment, what traits does several hundred years of reproduction under the conditions of chattel slavery select for? :/
Physicality, strength, endurance, submissiveness.
Perhaps more “being able to make do with small amounts of resources and food” than raw strength?
Don’t know.
I’m pretty sure one of the things you need to selectively breed humans for a trait is buy-in from the humans. If you take a bunch of people and tell them “Only the ones of you with the best qualities (which we decide, fairly arbitrarily) will be allowed to procreate.”, then it sounds like you’re doing a whole lot more breeding for the genetic capacity to quietly evade the controls than meet the standards.
its called cousin marriage and assortative mating
I suppose that most slaves throughout history were not underfeed: if you were wealthy enough to own slaves, you would probably not want to underfeed them, as an healthy slave working in the fields produced more food than they ate. If they produced non-edible crops (e.g. cotton, tobacco), then these crops were worth more than what the slave ate.
Non-agricoltural slaves were typically house servants used as status symbols, and they would have made a bad impression if they looked emaciated. Other specialty slaves (especially in Ancient Rome) were used as fighters in sport events (e.g. captive gladiators), teachers (e.g. captive Greek teachers), or even shop clerks and managers, these slaves would also be unlikely to be underfeed.
…these crops were worth more than what the slave ate.
An interesting historical tidbit – this is basically why salt cod became so popular in the Caribbean, even though the Atlantic cod mainly lives up north and doesn’t really go past the Carolinas. (Yes, there are other species now sold as salt cod, but Atlantic cod was the cod back in the day.) Plantation owners were making so much money growing sugar that it was cheaper to feed the slaves imported cod than to divert land and labor away from sugar production to produce their own food.
more likely to be selected for attractiveness and charm.
thus the prepondurance of african-americans in entertainment,music and hollywood to day
How Stella Got Her Groove In the First Place?
im sorry…it isnt high moral ground to say that slaves were probably bred like bloodstock.
but theres evidence it happened– slaves could only marry and/or breed by permission.
and theres evidence they were bred for attractiveness, pigmentation for house servants as well as for forced labor, strength and endurance.
its pretty horrible, but its the truth.
I’d add disregard for material conditions in decision-making of whether to have kids.
Isn’t the usual complaint about the descendants of chattel slaves that they’re not submissive enough?
Interesting question, but if we’re talking about American slavery, I would be surprised if there was any significant amount of effect. We’re talking only about 200 years vs. almost 1000, which is a big difference on the evolutionary time scale, with the American population getting a constant refreshing of the genetic pool from the original source to make sure that any potential emerging differences get washed away.
Even more than that, the source of the evolutionary pressure in Scott’s hypothesis was that Jews were limited to intellectual jobs, so the more intellectual Jews were able to win more resources to support more children. What resources are more successful slaves actually going to win for their families? They don’t get paid more, they don’t get more ability to control their lives, so where is the actual payoff that would lead to the evolutionary pressure? It’s not like less successful slaves would get killed off, there was a strong economic incentive against that.
But we see that other minority groups (e.g. Romany) have been blocked from trade guilds and landowning, and they didn’t necessarily turn to intellectual jobs. I tend to think that even before the Ashkenazi-Sefardi split, the Jewish population was of above-average intelligence, if perhaps not on the 25%-of-Nobel-laureates level.
It probably doesn’t help the Romany that they were already low-cast and illiterate in India and that many of them were enslaved approximately the moment they arrived in Europe and kept in slavery till the 1840’s.
The Jews came to the table with a culture that valued scholarship, honesty, and integrity, and kinship with all the Jews of the Disapora. The Romany IIRC had a culture of clan loyalty that did not extend to all the scattered Gypsies of Europe, valued honesty and integrity only within the clan and scholarship or even literacy not at all.
One of these lays a strong foundation for lucrative commercial networks in a pre-modern world. The other promotes different strategies for dealing with the fact that you aren’t allowed to own land.
The Jews apparently had at least some reputation for being astute as early as 1000 AD. I’ve seen it argued elsewhere that the requirement for the male head of the household to be literate (so that he could read the Torah) may have contributed to this, even if only due to the less literate leaving the Jewish community rather than due to the more literate having more children. So they may have started from a higher baseline than the Romany. Modern Romany have average IQ somewhere around 75; if their historical ancestors were similar they would just never have had the wherewithal to get started as doctors, moneylenders and so on.
Where did this slavery take place? The ancestors of today’s African Americans were slaves for two or three generations on the average. The majority of slaves were imported after the Declaration of Independence.
An additional complication: the admixture of the slave-owner‘s genes, which make a significant portion in the American case.
One obvious answer is being able to play the masters, game the system, evade whatever rules can be evaded. That set of abilities is somewhat useful in most circumstances, but I think would be especially useful for slaves.
Conspiracy Theory Mode On:
The Nazis, I remind you, were the people who were all about the power of the blood, eugenics, fate of nations as determined by its populace, and who I vaguely remember saying something along the lines of “if we succeed in the Holocaust, the people after us will never understand why we did it.”
Conspiracy Theory Mode Off: Okay. How do we reproduce it? Or would it not be effective in time to help with the FAI problem?
This would be an excellent plot for a Continuum/Narcissist game – the Continuum requires Hitler and WW2 to happen because otherwise the rapid expansion of physics would reinvent Yrnian time travel and threaten the future existence of the Continuum.
I was thinking (tongue in cheek) the, look at what Hitler did and do the exact opposite strategy is starting to sound more plausible…
Could you please explain?
Round up the Jews and force them to redacted at gunpoint.
You need a lot of selection pressure. Either Chinese civil examination, the selection the Ashkenazim had, or the Prussian education system, which had a respectable showing, all said and done.
For an example of the necessary pressure look here
Perhaps the answer is a concentration of talent, combined with some sort of highly specific cultural ethos that happened to be woven into the fabric of Budapest at that particular time? Along the lines of Paul Graham’s Cities and Ambition essay:
http://www.paulgraham.com/cities.html
One potential factor is that there may just be significantly fewer areas in which an individual person can be so extraordinarily brilliant anymore. The past 150 years have seen the vast majority of people with the capacity to do things like “sit in a university all day and have brilliant insights into abstract mathematical systems”; perhaps the number of single-handed revolutions that could be accomplished in that way were mostly exhausted by the time WWII ended. When I think about innovations in research and technology today, the sorts of things that come to mind are Terry Tao doing something impressive in the polymath project with several other mathematicians, or Elon Musk assembling large teams of brilliant engineers. No one jumps to mind in the same way that Einstein or John von Neumann or Alan Turing do as standalone geniuses, able to revolutionize or create entire fields of study in a few brilliant papers. Perhaps the really important insights right now are less in the form of “have a stroke of insight and change the world in 5 pages” and more “collaborate with 17 other researchers and build off of the incremental progress from decades past”?
Of course, this entire idea basically rests on the near-tautological observation that I can’t think of anything that hasn’t been thought of yet, so I wouldn’t give it too much credence.
Relevant: Years ago I heard that Paul Dirac and/or some of the other key players in the development of early quantum theory didn’t actually consider themselves geniuses; they considered themselves luck enough to be in the right place at the right time.
Yeah, I agree with you. Nowadays I think the problem isn’t a lack of genius, but rather diminishing marginal returns for their efforts.
Although I have an alternate theory: perhaps our educational system encourages rigid, formal thinking along pre-existing mental pathways instead of chaotic, out-of-the-box thinking along new mental pathways. For instance, why must we learn arithmetic, then algebra, then calculus? Why not give 8th graders a bunch of unsolved scientific/mathematical problems, and let them invent their own methods of solving it (like how Gauss found the sum of the first hundred integers within seconds)?
The Dirac quote you remember may be this one:
Here is the citation:
It’s fun to get quotes right! 🙂
I was searching for a source for 20 minutes before giving up! How did you find this???
Specialization of labor. Quote-mining is one of the few remaining realms where a second-rate genius can do first-rate work.
In a nutshell, the requirements are an integrative temperament, broad reading habits, and a well-maintained bibliographic database (details here).
When the opportunity affords, I’ll drop in a few quotes from Nicholas A. von Neuman’s self-published memoir John von Neumann as Seen by His Brother (1987), and Linus Pauling’s visionary (but rejected) Rockefeller Foundation systems biology proposal, “The possibilities for progress in the fields of biology and biological chemistry” (1948), and Richard J. Barber’s never publicly released, now-unavailable, magisterially detailed tome The Advanced Research Projects Agency, 1958–1974 (1975), not to mention NASA’s ultra-detailed super-nerdy 243-page Saturn V Flight Manual (1968) — had to obtain my own physical copies of these STEAM-y bibliographic bad boys, which are found in inconveniently few libraries! 🙂
After all, no amount of self-assessed high IQ can entirely compensate for alt.ignorance — especially willful alt.ignorance — isn’t that elementary common-sense? 🙂
IOW
pattern recognition supported by adequate intellectual substrate
🙂
You could look and compare different fields. Scott had an article about a bunch of Germans making all the discoveries in psychology you can make with the then new technology of staining nerve cells.
There might be some natural experiments possible like that.
I don’t know how to evaluate which is more likely, as a counter-factual for “there was no Hitler”…
There was no Holocaust, and many people whose lives were cut short live full lives, and also physics and computer science advance much more quickly, with obvious stand-alone geniuses doing most of the work.
There was no Holocaust, and many people whose lives were cut short live full lives, and also physics and computer science advance much more quickly, but the sense that we have now that there are no geniuses anymore occurs at a roughly similar state of advancement in these disciplines.
There was no Holocaust, and many people whose lives were cut short have full lives, and also physics and computer science advance in no obviously quicker way, tending to show that what happened in Budapest while probably related to raw smarts, also depended on additional factors all coming together in a way that unavoidably resembles “secret sauce.”
Those were the three I was thinking of naturally, but I’ve been experimenting with never stopping at my “natural” stopping point, so…
There was no Holocaust, and many people whose lives were cut short have full lives, and physics and computer science advance in ways that continue to relate to sociopolitical drivers like war/nationalism–which are essential for overcoming the usual coordination problems that prevent founding new modes of thinking–and so advancement continues to proceed in sporadic “you had to be there” kinds of ways when sufficient coincidences accumulate to overcome coordination problems, and here the pattern branches again quite quickly… and either
a) The next peak that occurs is so obviously much higher than what happened in Budapest that this pattern becomes obvious, and society learns/lucks into some impressive tricks to overcome its coordination problems, and the resulting pattern of scientific development is one much more closely resembling a single Bayesian mind than anything history has yet produced, to the point where nobody finds geniuses interesting and inscrutable, because everybody finds they have a seamless interface with which to add their data and thinking ability to the larger project.
b) The next peak that occurs is so obviously much higher than what happened in Budapest that this pattern becomes obvious, and some individuals in society learn/luck into some impressive tricks to overcome coordination problems, and the resulting pattern is of concerted effort by some such individuals to prevent coordination problems from being overcome by anybody else, and science never progresses again.
c) The Martians decide the experiment was a success, and pull funding, and the stars all go out.
—- and break.
I’ve been finding that the exercise of pushing past natural stopping points has made me feel like a tidbit I ran across somewhere, that “some minds prefer to move from details to abstractions, while other minds prefer to move from abstractions to details” suggests there may be an un-named virtue of having a good balance between diligently acquiring facts and reflecting long enough to build good models for those facts, which maybe aligns with being able to switch between what the Myers Briggs calls “iNtuitive” and “Sensing.” Anyone else see what I’m talking about, want to help me find something else to read about this?
Kim Stanley Robinson has explored some of this stuff in scifi, but in the end…ur just handwaving.
where is the data?
give me data or give me death.
that Cochran paper is relly OLD.
we have way better tools naow.
Seems like Scott has a lot more time to write with Unsong done 🙂
Excellent article as always.
However, I couldn’t stop myself from thinking, especially throughout part III, that you’re claiming a *very* strong link between genetics and intelligence. Furthermore, at the very end of that section, you claimed that it only took a *single millennium* for the average intelligence of an ethnic group to drift via Darwinian evolution.
You posted strong evidence, but let’s just sit back and think about the implications of this, especially in regards to our modern political climate.
Edit: Okay, so I know I’m skirting close to breaking the rules. However, I will point out that:
A) I’m black, and I can prove it upon request. Propagating racism is not in my best interests.
B) Scott posted what seems to be iron-clad proof that genetics has a strong influence on intelligence. This just made me think: if tomorrow, some peer reviewed study came out proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that there is a strong link between genes and intelligence, how would that impact our current society? What would happen to, for example, James Watson, who discovered DNA and subsequently discovered the consequences of making racist statements related to that discovery? What would happen to pariahs like Steve Sailer? Because it seems like there are scientists who are crossing those lines and doing research on some socially unacceptable topics, and we may have to deal with the consequences of that within the next decade or so.
Are you familiar with the comments of the blog SlateStarCodex? Steven Sailer certainly isn’t a pariah here (he comments pretty regularly).
Well, no, but ddxxdd’s comment is about society in general, not the very strongly self-selected group (and possibly the ground zero for the eventual religion of the new millenium) that is the SSC comments section.
Sure, my point is that ddxxdd’s comment is pretty mild in terms of *euphemism*ness (so they don’t need to worry about skirting the rules), and that they don’t seem to know that the SSC comments section has thought about the implications of *euphemism* (or at least argued about it).
Indeed, the congregation grows.
I don’t see anything new here. Obviously genetics have a huge impact on things like height and IQ. (And so does eg nutrition.) One the extreme end eg things like trisomy 21 are well accepted and long known to affect intelligence.
There’s no new material for new inconveniences here. So no new impulse to re-evaluate measure of politeness?
It’s only a matter of the strength of the selection effect. You could probably manage a much faster with actual human guidance towards the outcome, rather than what was essentially a historical accident. The Chinese may or may not be doing things like that.
Have you read The Blank Slate, by Pinker? It’s a pretty good start on the implications, but I think he’s wrong in that it doesn’t have to mean any change wrt feminism/egalitarianism/anti-racism/etc/etc. Some recent discussion here.
sry, tomorrow has arrived
genetics HAS a strong influence on intelligence.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/05/22/science/52-genes-human-intelligence.html
Read the book. (Dr. Haier, The Neuroscience of Intelligence)
Dr. Hsu
Its not possible to quarantine “socially unacceptable topics” in science.
Let’s suppose for the sake of argument that intelligence is as genetic as height.
For one thing, this means that the idea of “meritocracy” is inherently unfair. Giving people access to wealth and resources based on their IQ-related achievements is as unfair as making people richer when they’re born taller. We would want some sort of social program to guarantee everyone access to a decent life according to their needs, not according to their abilities.
Even if you’re genetically tall, your height won’t manifest without proper nutrition. If intelligence works like that, we’ll want to be sure that everyone gets their proper developmental conditions so that their inherent IQ can fully bloom. Or else you’ll waste the social potential of high-IQ persons, like the pre-emancipation Jews. And you’ll also artificially create a chaste system, especially if wealth is inherited. Imagine again the parallel reality where wealth depends on heigh—let’s call it Earth-H. On Earth-H, people who are not this tall don’t even get enough food to avoid malnutrition, which means their adults are even shorter, so they don’t get selective pressure to have height genes, so they get even less social resources, et cetera. The combination of heightocracy and inheritance laws would be magnified in a feedback loop, in the most unfair of ways. People would probably come with elaborate ideologies to justify why it’s ok to let shorties starve, since they’re after all so short, lacking strength, reach, sexual attractiveness etc.
Imagine that such chaste systems were actually implemented through Earth-H history, and some populations for centuries never got the conditions to fully develop their genetic height, because they were enslaved or colonized by other, taller populations. This means that the present-day populational differences in height are a consequence of past exploitation. Because Earth-H is heightocratic, if you are a tall person and wealthy, your wealth is the result of past exploitation of shorties, not to mention direct inheritance. The ethical thing to do is then to pay reparations for the short people, share the wealth, and ensure that the feedback loops of chaste systems never happen again. Especially if you have a lot of wealth, that’s the result of a combination of inheritance and ability, both of which are accidents of birth; so this wealth should be shared with the less fortunate.
To recap, if intelligence is strongly genetic, we want a political program like this:
– To each according to his need; all basic human needs satisfied for everyone, regardless of ability. In particular, anything that has influence on the blossoming of IQ, such as malnutrition, pollution, and stress, should be eradicated for everyone. All people have an inherent right to a safe, clean and comfortable environment, and resources should be redirected to implement that.
– Meritocracy and inheritance are unjust, and will concentrate resources into an ever-smaller number of hands for no good reason. It is ethical to redistribute these resources to implement a level field for everyone.
– Affirmative action for historically exploited groups is a moral obligation.
– Full integration of historically exploited groups is a moral obligation, as are active efforts to combat any sort of segregation.
I think there’s a hidden assumption here, that height and wealth are both just traits which get arbitrarily rewarded by given societies, and handed wealth out of a pot in accordance with that soceity’s values.
I think that this is pretty clearly untrue. Intelligence didn’t get pushed into being a runaway selection criteria arbitrarily. Wealth is correlated with intelligence because you need intelligence to generate wealth.
—
I also think you’re pulling a similar fast one with your definition of meritocracy. Meritocracy is absolutely and definitionally fair; what it isn’t is equal. If I race Usain Bolt and the race is not biased, then he will win all but the most vanishingly unlikely of scenarios for the race. If we are being chased by a lion, then this sucks for me, and I do not deserve death for being slower than him, and as you say, the best thing to do would be to restructure society so that there were as few lions as possible…but the outcome of me losing to Usain Bolt nearly every time is not unfair.
This also seems like “pulling a fast one”. Isn’t that begging the question in a discussion about whether or not meritocracy is “fair”? Maybe some disagreement about what we mean by “fair” here?
Are you just assuming egalitarianism/redistribution is moral?
(But thanks – you sorta gave me a good example of what I asked for a few threads ago, which is a Muggle Realist Communist.)
Due to the is/ought problem, all moral claims have to be assumed at some level. Are you just assuming egalitarianism/redistribution isn’t moral?
What we are rewarding (and want to reward) is success in helping society progress – materially, culturally, etc. Helping other people. Making the world a better place to live.
Our society is not meritocratic in any sense. We don’t reward merit. Or intelligence. Being meritorious, well-intentioned, hard-working, intelligent, and capable gets you…nothing. What gets rewarded (imperfectly, of course) is actually delivering the result – benefits to other people, as evaluated by those people, by their willingness to voluntarily trade wealth for those benefits.
Intelligence is associated with wealth because we reward pro-social activity, and intelligence makes success in such activity more likely. Height doesn’t (except in basketball).
Steve Jobs wasn’t wealthy because he needed it, or because he was a nice guy (he seems to have been an asshole). He was wealthy because he created great things that benefited billions of people.
That’s as it should be. It’s not, and never has been, about fairness. It’s about incentives.
Without such incentives, capable people wouldn’t try very hard. And wouldn’t control large amounts of capital for use in their projects. And we all would be far worse off.
I should point out that the Jews have been an unusual group for longer than a millennium. For all we know the selection process started with the Babylonian captivity.
I’m not sure what the consequences would be for a discovery like that if it was generally accepted. A lot of very loathsome people would be very happy. But I don’t think it should massively change are policy towards various peoples. The biggest risk is not in the discovery itself but that the shock of the proof would result in people suddenly taking very drastic and awful action. People might end up thinking that because rejecting differing IQ differences has been so emphasized for the past half century if it isn’t true then everything that has been accomplished regarding civil rights somehow has to go. This could prove dangerous especially if it comes out in a populist time like today.
This seems plausible to me and it seems like one of the best reasons why people shouldn’t use bad arguments in support of good causes. When the argument fails the cause is harmed by association.
The thing is, the gains in civil rights were made by repudiating the good arguments — which subsequently turned out to be true. So it’s absolutely logical to conclude that, even if true, these good arguments might undermine the case for civil rights.
If science justifies racist attitudes (certain groups of people are more prone to crime and less intelligent), do we decide racism is moral after all?
Science (in some very broad sense that should include journalism, history, statistics, etc.) tells you about reality–what the world looks like. That won’t ever justify anything morally, because those fields don’t tell you about morality. (When a scientific field makes assertions about morality, they’re outside the realm in which they have any particular advantage over non-scientific fields.)
I believe we should do our best to get a correct picture of reality, and that we should then do our best to behave morally based on that picture. We ought not to kick blacks around, regardless of where the IQ differences or differences in crime rates come from, because kicking people around is a shitty thing to do.
I understand the is/ought distinction, but obviously moral conclusions can and should be influenced by facts about reality.
The morality of chattel slavery was and occasionally still is justified on the basis that it was better for slaves to be slaves because their limited cognitive capacities rendered them unfit to compete on a level playing field.
The morality of Jim Crow was justified on the basis that the lower cognitive capacity of the targets rendered them unfit to participate in civic life with the same amount of agency as other groups.
These sorts of arguments are logical and appeal to many, many people. Really smart, sophisticated people can work out the distinctions you’re trying to make and apply those on an individual basis, but I think it is unrealistic to expect that to happen on a society-wide basis. There are a lot of vaguely racist people out there who already have this vague idea that black people are inferior — I think learning about IQ science would not tend to make this sort of person more likely to consider blacks to be moral equals.
Except that:
* Only the Ashkenazim, not the Mizrahim or Sephardim, show the increased average intelligence, and the split between those groups is recent.
* There’s no classical sources suggesting that Jews are unusually intelligent.
This is why we need Good People to be honest about muggle realism and moral ways of dealing with it. If you outlaw truth, only outlaws will have truth.
At SSCIn the SSC comment section we generally believe in a linkage between intelligence and genetics.
I had a very savvy civics teacher in high school who asked the same thing. Who would want to fund a study to determine the ethnic distribution of intelligence? And then who would want to fund all the subsequent studies that would be required for vital context? Where can we even discuss such things? It’s a shame that it’s so hard, because I agree that we have to talk about this, if only to put context around what scientific findings like that would mean.
I think part of the value of this blog is that we can at least broach this subject without too many people’s hair catching on fire. For example, I’m female and believe that there are cognitive sex differences. Now, a lot of people will hear “different” and read “inferior”, when this is not the case. We’re two halves of the same species and there are millions of women doing the same jobs as men already, so the truth has got to be way more complex.
I think there are clearly so many vectors of intelligence that you could only say a group is “inferior” if you reduce things down to just one of them. There are innumerable number of vectors for “intelligence”, many of which interact in ways we aren’t aware of and thus can’t even model just yet. So the truth isn’t that “women aren’t as good at math as men”; the truth is maybe that women have some slight edge in topology in combination with quantum calculus, whereas men have some slight edge in set theory and fluid mechanics, or whatever. In that context, who is “better”? Nobody. Or maybe more accurately, “it depends”. It depends on what you’re working on, what you’re trying to accomplish, who you have available, and on all the other usual stuff. Plus the only way you can see where people are on the bell curve in the first place is to present them with roughly equivalent opportunities and see where they land.
It might actually favor a more fair world if people understood that modeling cognitive differences probably doesn’t extend down to the level of individuals particularly well, and that thus the most pragmatic solution is more fairness, not less. I think it’s pretty easy to explain why making bell curves of entire genders or races doesn’t give you terribly many insights into where to place your social investment. The thing you’re looking for might be hidden in a population that simply hasn’t had an opportunity to demonstrate its unique combination of cognitive assets. If you direct resources towards the known quantities, you’ve tethered yourself to a model and a system that’s backwards-looking only. You’ll inevitably miss the outliers and innovators that might be implicit in the long-tail of any distribution. After all, we can only see the Hungarian genius bump by looking back- no one saw it coming. Besides, just about everyone’s recent ancestors were illiterate dirt farmers, and yet somebody won the other 73% of Nobel Prizes- the Hungarian Jews didn’t get them all. So what were those people’s ancestors up to for the preceding 600 years?
Dude, its happening as u speak.
Brain biochemistry differences at molecular granularity, convergent gene networks, polygenic expression of IQ and educational attainment…
What happens when the red tribe/blue tribe gap turns out neurotypical and not just phenotypical?
Is red tribe/blue tribe currently believed to be phenotypical? I would not be surprised if it is but I wasn’t aware of any consensus on that.
Ask Dr. Alexander
http://slatestarcodex.com/2014/09/30/i-can-tolerate-anything-except-the-outgroup/
remember, phenotype is expression
different from genotype or neurotype
In complexity theory we are more inclined to describe the red/blue dichotomy as a soldier/explorer CCP (competition cooperation Paradigm)
What if it turns out not that Group A is better at X and Group B is better at Y, but that Group A is better at X, and Y, and Z, etc?
It’s probably better to adhere to an ethical system that does not assign moral worth to ability.
For Group A = geniuses (Hungarian or otherwise), it turns out that this is the case. And the things that geniuses aren’t unambiguously better at, e.g. rote work where the geniuses get bored too fast, pretty much have to be organized along the lines of rote workers serving under higher-IQ bosses.
The geniuses don’t look any different than anyone else, and they mostly aren’t organized along recognizable ethnic lines, so if it is troublesome we can ignore it easier than we can ignore any racial or gender differences. But, group that is better at almost all of the valuable high-status stuff, done, got that. We’d rather not assign moral worth on that basis, agreed.
But the society that doesn’t assign practical worth on that basis, will be outcompeted by the one that does. So the trick has to be finding a way to decouple practical and moral worth. I think Western Civilization generally and the United States especially used to be fairly good at that, though we may be losing the knack.
except we ARE finding that out
its called the Cooperation Competition Paradigm of Complexity Theory.
Its a robust explanation for the current red tribe/blue tribe polarization in America.
I don’t think there’s any real question that intelligence is substantially heritable–otherwise, how can we explain the results of twin studies?
There’s a substantial controversy over whether heritable differences explain any of the persistent observed differences in IQ between racial groups.
At the level of popular mainstream publications, it’s also quite controversial to mention in public that substantial differences in average IQ even exist between racial groups. However, I think this is completely commonplace knowledge among people in the relevant fields. (I heard of it as a kid, from my fairly liberal parents who were both special ed teachers.)
theres no question
im interested in what happens in the future.
what happens when we tease out neurotypic differences between red tribe and blue tribe?
spoiler: we are not “all one”.
Didn’t Haidt already do that? Red Tribe are high in conscientiousness, low in openness, Blue Tribe the other way around?
I think hes wrong…its more like soldier/explorer phenotypes.
In the EEA (environment of evolutionary adaptation) both types had fitness parity.
in 21st century civilization, not so much.
Soldiers are loyal, brave, rule followers, conform to authority.
Explorers are curious, risk-takers, inventive, explorative.
I also believe that there are neurotypic (brain biochemistry) differences that we will discover in the future.
then u will see conservatives screaming blue murder about genetic determinism, but it will be too late.
Pandora’s box will full open.
@bintchaos
Are you suggesting that in the 21st century we’ll only need explorers and not soldiers then?
Where does morality fit into any of this? “Inventive” can be a euphemism for “devious” and “exploitative” also.
I think that’s more than enough time for a beneficial low-frequency gene to spread through a population.
Let us suppose an average time between generations of 25 years, which is I think pretty conservative. That’s 40 generations per 1000 years.
Let us assume that at the start of the period of selection one individual was hetrozygous for a beneficial allele which meant they had 6 children compared to everybody elses 1. (I kind of derived these values from the article as an approximation of : “four, six, sometimes even eight or nine children” vs 1.2 or 0.6)
On average, three of the six descendants will carry the allele, and, while it is rare in the population they will procreate in the same way.
Thus, the proportion of the population carrying the allele will at first triple with each generation.
If every heterozygous individual could breed with a homozygous friend, how long would it take before everybody was heterozygous? Well, 3^12=531441, which is more than Hungary’s reported jewish population at the end of the time period.
However, as the allele becomes common obviously it will start meeting copies of itself and reduce its own fitness, until an equilibrium is reached. We might expect the individuals to pair up randomly with respect to this genotype, and also the population isn’t a fixed size. I’m not going to bother with looking up/working out the real maths, because it’s clear that with strong selection you’re not going to need a millenium to get a beneficial trait increasing to a significant percentage and we’re not aiming for fixation.
In reality there are likely to be multiple genes each with a smaller effect.
So this intelligence gain wouldn’t be due to a single locus, but the successful jewish physicists would be heterozygous for a number of them.
Scott listed four genetic diseases linked to the Ashkenazi Jews. I haven’t looked at the nature of these complaints, but there’s no specific reason for the genes involved to show heterozygous advantage. Genes may have multiple different effects making them overall advantagous in one environment and deleterious in another.
You can also ignore the spread of rare and relatively novel variants (though they are clearly part of the Ashkenazi story) and instead look at a model like this:
– there are 3000 common variants – let’s say they each start with a population frequency of 50% to simplify things.
– having the IQ-increasing version of each of these alleles increases IQ by 0.1 points, while having the other one decreases it by 0.09 points (from a 100 point baseline).
– on top of this, each person carries an average of 1000 rare deleterious variants (the genetic load) of which 60 have a negative effect on IQ of -0.25 points each. The others presumably have other negative effects.
So the average person here has an IQ of 100 (1500 * 0.1 – 1500 * 0.09 – 60 * 0.25 = 0). The offspring of two such people will have a variation in the number of beneficial alleles as well as the genetic load, with the standard deviation being roughly equal to the square root of the number of variants under consideration. One that is significantly above normal might have 1600 ‘good’ variants and only 1400 ‘bad’ ones along with only 50 IQ-decreasing variants in the genetic load, giving them a 122 IQ.
Assume an environment where reproductive success is closely linked to IQ, such that this lucky descendant has 4 children, their average peer has 2, and their unlucky mirror counterpart with a 78 IQ has none. Assume further that this differential success is linear with IQ over the interval under consideration (78-122) but does not extend further in to the tails (honestly I’m just doing that to keep the math symmetrical, since no one can have negative numbers of children … but it also helps to show that you don’t need people with 150 IQ having a dozen children in order to see selection).
Under such circumstances, the average number of good variants will tend to increase by slightly less than 20 per generation, leading to an increase in average IQ of a bit more than two points per generation. No rare or novel variants required, just operating on standing variation. A few centuries and you have geniuses popping up all over.
In reality many of those variants that increase IQ by 0.1 points probably come with some similarly small downside, like increased energy consumption or slower maturity or a bigger head, else they would have gone to fixation already even despite their small effect. Nor is it likely that the selection in the Ashkenazi community was so one-dimensional as to operate only on IQ. But in terms of plausibility just based on genetics, there’s no question that a thousand years is plenty for some people to end up with 15 points of extra IQ.
What does genetics matter? If the effect is known, what does the cause matter? For your purpose, is there any practical difference between Charles Murray and the conventional attack on him?
(1) Welcome to crimethink.
(2) IQ is highly heritable. Something like 80% (here’s la wik on it). IQ stands for “intelligence quotient”, but how IQ — a measurement based on artificial tests — relates to actual human intelligence (however one might characterize that) is at least arguably somewhat obscure. But I doubt you’ll find anyone who studies IQ who does not think that it basically does measure intelligence.
(3) I hope that everyone’s politics can handle the truth. I don’t think, though, that progressivism can handle this particular one. At least not as currently constituted. Hence the defenestration of Watson, the pariah-hood of Sailer, etc.
If this is correct, even partially, I find it mind-boggling to imagine that the Nazis, supposedly the champions of human genetic excellence and eugenic curation, deliberately eradicated what amounted to a prize jewel of human populations.
Not really ming-boggling, but ironic. Mostly the result of assuming the conclusion.
Post WWII, the Soviets and Americans returned the favor (i.e. operation paperclip).
https://xkcd.com/984/
I’m not really seeing the irony here, actually. Remember, the Nazis were not interested in improving the general human gene pool, they were interested in the triumph of one particular gene pool, the bit they were pleased to call Aryan.
Now, imagine yourself a Nazi for a moment. That means you want the Aryan genetic pool to triumph over all others and you’re completely unrestrained by any sense of morality or decency in what you will do to achieve your goal.
What’s the first thing you want to do? Exterminate anyone that has a genetic advantage over your precious Aryans–get rid of the competition.
If the Jews as a group have a genetic advantage, then you want to kill them while the numbers allow you to do so, not wait a few hundred years until the Jews have numbers equal to the Aryans.
That’s assuming the Nazis perceived the Jews as somehow intellectually superior to Germans. I don’t think they did.
The average street Nazi? No, they were the ones that the Jews-as-vermin propaganda were aimed at. The Nazi intellectual leaders? That’s another story.
Look at it this way–the Jews were clearly vastly outnumbered by Aryans. How could the Jews be any kind of threat to the much-more-populous Aryans unless, one-for-one, they had some kind of superiority?
The very fact that Hitler and his intellectual defenders–and he had them–saw the Jews, scattered, stateless, and of small numbers, as threatening implies that they saw them as being individually powerful.
Given their priors, that would almost certainly be interpreted as the Jews being somehow genetically superior.
I’m pretty sure that they did. From Wikipedia:
That’s probably what caused them to lose the war, as well.
If all the Einsteins in Germany hadn’t fled, then the Axis powers would have used nuclear weapons on the Allies, instead of the other way around.
And if Jewish people were still persecuted without being super-intelligent, maybe the Allied powers wouldn’t have gained an advantage. I shudder to think how modern history would have turned out if the Nazis were the victors who wrote the history books.
OTOH, would the Nazis have gained power if they didn’t victimize the Jews?
The Fascists came to power in Italy without the racial aspect that the Nazis had. The conditions in Germany were fertile for a right-wing revanchist nationalist movement (and arguably were also fertile for a left-wing communist movement, but we got the timeline where the former won).
The right-wing revanchist nationalists Germany ended up with happened to be anti-Semites of a particular virulent sort. Right-wing nationalists tend to be anti-Semites, by and large, but the level of anti-Semitism varies; the various right-wing nationalist dictatorships which allied with Nazi Germany tended to be anti-Semitic, but not in the exterminationist fashion of the Nazis – consider that the mass murder of Hungarian Jews only happened after the German takeover.
Bringing in ever-more enemies was probably also a contributing factor. “We haven’t forced England to submit? Let’s invade Russia! Russia is putting up a real fight? We need to declare war on America!”
Presumably you can’t just change one thing about the Nazis; if they aren’t anti-semitic explicitly but remain highly anti-intellectual, then it seems likely that Jews will flee anyway.
There seem like three main points where things could have gone differently. First, Austria could have united Germany instead of Prussia (they had the chance to try and deliberately didn’t go for it), which would have led to a much larger nation with a much different tone. Now, again you can’t just change one thing–the Prussians were the sort who wanted the German confederation under one rule, whereas the Austrians were the sort who were more willing to be first of equals and keep other regions independent (while under the Austrian umbrella). If this happens, you have an Austrian Empire that’s pretty massive, and World War I maybe doesn’t happen or happens differently; seems conceivable that it would have been France giving up industrial land and paying reparations. But in either event, it seems likely that Jews would have been a favored minority–Hungary still would likely have been the best place for them, but not by as much.
Second, Wilhelm II dies during his traumatic breech birth, or catches meningitis instead of Sigismund. Henry becomes the next Kaiser, doesn’t dismiss Bismarck, and doesn’t get wrapped up in WWI. No disastrous economic situation, nothing to blame on the Jews. It seems likely that there’s eventually a WWI, but it’s hard to see far down that counterfactual branch.
Third, rather than Hitler taking power, you might have some Prussian aristocrat taking the same route. Less populist fascism and more jingoistic militarism, there’s still reason to gear up for WWII but there’s not reason to sacrifice the Jews. (Both Wilhelm and Henry, for example, were strongly interested in scientific and technological growth, and would likely have been loathe to lose Jewish scientists.) Unclear how this history turns out if WWII happens as normal but the Axis wins; likely Japan dominates east Asia, the German Empire dominates the continent, maybe the Communists fall out of power in Russia, and America likely doesn’t get an influx of scientists from the rest of the world. (Unless America stays neutral, in which case it might remain the destination of choice for people fleeing war in general, and maybe gets massive Chinese influx instead of Jewish influx.)
I mean, they aren’t exactly known as paragons of wisdom.
Neither mind boggling nor ironic – just as intelligence can differ between groups so can personality traits, in-group / out-group trust, propensity to violence, etc.
Nazis never said “we are curating the gene pool of humanity to maximize intelligence”.
Admittedly, I don’t know a lot about Nazi racial pseudoscience. But I thought they clearly classified Jews as subhuman, and subhumans as intellectually inferior (if treacherously crafty)? Wiki says:
(The Passing claims that the great Nordic race aren’t actually the most intelligent, but they’re up there with the most intelligent who are the Mediterraneans, by which he means Greeks and Renaissance Italians etc. Jewish not included. And even then, he says this high-minded Mediterranean disposition could only become proper civilizations by admixture with the Nordic race. He also advocates the eventual elimination of inferior races.)
Well, they eradicated a competing clade of the same species that they perceived as attempting to attain social and political dominance over themselves through academia, politics, and banking. I don’t think the Nazis bragged as much about being more intelligent than the Jews so much as being more virtuous.
So I think it throws their motivations into sharper relief rather than making them more puzzling.
“an psychopath” -> “a psychopath”
The South East Asian overseas Chinese might provide an interesting control group. They are concentrated in similarly demanding professions.
There isn’t really a selection pressure for overseas Chinese though. A mediocre Chinese doctor or engineer would be just as likely to have a few kids as an excellent one, and neither is likely to have 10+ kids as some of the Jewish examples listed in the post.
What should be interesting with regards to Chinese development is the clues it provides to the role of schooling and environment. Regardless of your opinions on the efficacy of the typical Confucian system, at the very least everyone can agree the formative years of a young Chinese person will be markedly different from what a young Hungarian or German Jew might have gone through.
Sheer numbers mean that the number of extremely intelligent Chinese should be massive, even if Ashkenazi mean IQ is a bit higher overall. In addition, China has now largely shaken off the barriers to childhood development, such as malnutrition, that plagued it over the last 50 years. If a strong genetic hypothesis is true, then we should expect to see a huge number of genius Chinese emerge over the next 20 years. If we don’t see this, then we can conclude that only a weak genetic hypothesis is true and environmental factors remain important. (Though of course, in the former case it could also be that environment is important, and the confucian system just happens to be effective)
>Sheer numbers mean that the number of extremely intelligent Chinese should be massive, even if Ashkenazi mean IQ is a bit higher overall.
Nononono, plz. The ratio (# of people n+1 SDs above the mean)/(# of people n SDs above the mean) falls off tremendously as you increase n. Small differences in the mean thus dominate population size differences as you get far enough from the mean. Ignore population size when you care about the best of the best.
OTOH, there’s a pretty big constant there when you’re looking at like 20 million vs a billion people worldwide.
Let’s assume (liberally) that the Jewish mean IQ is 115 and the Chinese mean is 105. Both have SDs of 15. Assuming normality, 0.13% of Jews have IQs over 160, compared to 0.01% of the Chinese, a ratio of 13 to 1. However, there are maybe 65 Chinese people to every Jew, so there are 5 Chinese to every Jew among those with IQs above 160.
It took a couple of generations of modern prosperity for Japan to really start contributing at the highest levels of science. I predict that China will follow a similar trajectory but given its larger population it will be much more dominant intellectually than Japan, especially as European populations are failing to reproduce.
“Gauchier” -> “Gaucher” x2
Also, to contribute slightly more substantially, this would make an excellent topic for a book if it hasn’t already been meaningfully addressed in that medium.
The part about pathological cognition catalyzing alt.murderous racial pogroms indeed is gloomy — efforts to trace my own family’s Hungarian Jewish ancestry have failed utterly, in that the pre-war Hungarian villages-of-record were razed entirely, with all birth-records and cemeteries systematically destroyed, leaving today only silent forests growing from charred foundation-stones.
Much more cheerful is the notion that, today, not just central Europe, but in fact the entire planet, is possessed of a “vast untapped resource of potential geniuses.” These “potential geniuses” are (obviously) none other than pretty much every human being. So it’s fortunate that our planet has no shortage of people — especially young people, eh? 🙂
This is to postulate, that the same psychosocial factors that catalyzed an efflorescence of Hungarian genius in the middle 20th century, may be acting, today, very broadly and in many cultures, to initiate a self-sustaining, SJ-positive, progressively evolutionary, social process that the alt.SSC has deprecated as the “Technobarbarous Enlightenment.” Nice phrase, alt.SSC! 🙂
It’s all-too-easy, and all-too-tempting, to overstate the role of genetics in cognitive achievement … what genetic trait, for example, can explain the comparable-to-Jews predominance of the Quakers in commerce and science? Perhaps the Friends appreciated, earlier than other social cohorts, the beneficent, cumulative, genome-independent, therapeutic effects of culturally institutionalized SJ-positive cognitive behavioral practices?
In these contemporary neurocognitive realities, “technobarbarians” like Elon Musk are discerning ample scope for SJ-positive megaunicorn-scale enterprises. These entrepreneurs aren’t going to stop “swimming levo” anytime soon, are they?
In aggregate, this amounts to a happy, hopeful, progressively Enlightened, SJ-positive, SCC-compatible outlook — an outlook that’s well-grounded in cognitive neuroscience, psychiatric medicine, and entrepreneurial opportunity.
So what’s not to like? 🙂
PSA: This is an alt.Sidles.
Interested. Can you elaborate more, please? On the Quakers, and what reasons you have to believe that genetics are overplayed? Is it just the Quakers, or are there more factors?
The lede is that, in terms of population, the Friends are as small a minority, relative to the Jews, as the Jews are a minority, relative to the global population. In consequence, the prevalence of outstanding Friendly achievement in commerce and science, accounting for this ratio, is comparably notable to Jewish achievements.
There exists in the academic literature (to my knowledge) no formal statistical study of this lede (which nonetheless is widely believed).
For details, there exists no more modern reference than Thomas Clarkson’s in-depth study, A portraiture of Quakerism: Taken from a view of the education and discipline, social manners, civil and political economy, religious principles and character, of the Society of Friends (1806, PDF here).
It is wonderfully enlightening (as it seems to me) to compare-and-contrast Clarkson’s account of Friendly cognitive ideals, with Abba Hillel Silver‘s account of Jewish cognitive ideals in A History of Messianic Speculation in Israel from the First through the Seventeenth Centuries (1927, summary and links here).
Specifically, these two Enlightening works — read thoughtfully — both speak eloquently to perennial SSC controversies in respect to nature-versus-nurture and psychopharmacy-versus-psychotherapy.
One-bullet executive summary: Friendly nurture+psychotherapy dominates gene-centric nature+psychopharmacy — pragmatically, psychiatrically, and morally (although both domains are important).
The prevailing ignorance and neglect of this marvelous body of historical literature — ignorance and neglect that are evident even in the various (over-simplified) works that Scott’s OP referenced — is a lamentable impediment to rational / rationalist discourse. Isn’t it?
“we just don’t get people like John von Neumann or Leo Szilard anymore”
I’m interested how accurate this impression is. I assume the people saying so would know better than me. I guess you could look at the physics progress we made from 1970 to 2010 and say, could that all have been made in a rush in 1970 if a few geniuses had been around and tried hard enough? If so, evidence we’re missing physics geniuses. Or was that progress mostly waiting for further evidence, further technological progress, or was only made by collaborations one person couldn’t easily have encompassed? If so, maybe we’ve got as many geniuses as we had then, but something else is stopping them revolutionising physics.
No nation that has seriously attempted to build a thermonuclear arsenal has ever failed to achieve that goal. Indicating, perhaps, that not much genius is required?
In striking contrast, a great many nations have attempted to build their own domestic “Hollywood” film industry — and most nations have failed. Indicating, perhaps, that genius is required … in the arts? 🙂
Well, all the nations after the US had the advantage of copying someone else’s work.
Once you know it’s possible, once you know that slamming chunks of U-235 into each other at high speeds will make an explosion, I imagine it becomes a lot simpler.
To the degree that vision and commitment are the key ingredients of nuclear arsenal development, then plainly and inarguably, the person most singly responsible was … (the decidedly non-Hungarian) George Marshall — the man who, acting upon his own sole judgment and authority, personally committed the vast resources that were required for success:
The entire audio recording, which concludes with General Marshall setting forth the foundations of the peace-preserving post-War Marshall Plan — for which Marshall received the Nobel Peace Prize for 1953 — is well-worth the listening.
Not least because alt.Boeotian ideologues — for various inchoate reasons — utterly despise General Marshall! 🙂
Yeah, I’ve heard the opposing thought that maybe Universities are just lousy with von Neumanns now but the physics problems are correspondingly harder. Part of von Neumann’s legend is that he accomplished so much in so many areas, but if everything he accomplished was low-hanging-fruit-for-somebody-like-him, then by the time we get to the 2010s all that low-hanging-fruit is gone. A new von Neumann might have a really hard time demonstrating himself to be such.
This, FTW (see also a relevant Dirac quote).
Far more marvelous to von Neumann, than any mere thermonuclear explosion, would have been this week’s 2017 Future of Go Summit, with its lead-off defeat of reigning world go champion Ke Jie by a computer that, in Kie Jie’s memorable phrase, “plays like God”.
Nerd Alert: the third-and-final Ke Jie -versus-AlphaGo Master game can be watched today, live! 🙂
Fascinatingly, the computing resources required for this year’s “AlphaGo Master” are only 10% as large as were required for last year’s “AlphaGo” — the newly revealed Go-God-essence resides entirely in algorithmic AI improvements.
The present-day accelerating flood of algorithm-driven AI improvements would have fascinated a polymath like von Neumann, whose last published book was The Computer and the Brain (written in 1956, and published posthumously).
yup, exactly.
when i was in undergrad they told us Go was an unsolvable problem.
not so much.
This was mentioned above in the Dirac quote but I’ll repeat it a bit.
I think something left out in this discussion of the time period (WRT physics + math) was that there was a lot of low hanging fruit given the experimental discovery of the need for quantum mechanics.
A lot of not *actually* that incredible physicists managed to do stellar work because quantum mechanics was new and people were just beginning to realize the consequences.
Nowadays the physics problems are more difficult to crack and come with less public payoff. There have still been revolutions, like the post-war quantum field theory boom ,and you still have some *very* brilliant people who make contributions in all kinds of things. Ed Witten certainly comes to mind.
Major advances in things really *have* been made in the past 50 years but everything is extremely difficult to explain and you could spend 10 years of your life studying physics and still not really see all the different frontiers even in relatively niche subfields. Math is similar.
It’s unsurprising that the top graduates of Fasori are disproportionately Jewish, simply because of their IQ advantage. However, there’s an enormous confounder that prevents us from concluding that the “Fasori magic” does not work on gentiles. Most of the non-Jewish graduates remained in Hungary, having little chance or desire to emigrate to the U.S. (they were not treated as second-class citizens and for a long time it looked like Hungary was not going to enter the war) and thus they had no opportunity to work on grand projects such as the atomic bomb. A whole lot of them perished during the siege of Budapest.
Interestingly, it was not the Fasori that continued the use of Ratz’s methods after the war, but a different school called Fazekas, while Fasori returned to a more traditional methodology. If all of the effect was due to Jewish intellect, one would have expected both schools to be equally (un)successful. However, that’s not what happened: Fasori returned to baseline success rates in math education, while Fazekas became an insanely successful school, despite being located in the economically disadvantaged Josefstadt district of Budapest.
It seems that the magic works on gentiles as well: Fazekas is the single most successful school in the entire world based on International Math Olympiad participation, and Hungary ranks insanely high on the IMO only because of the disproportionate success of Fazekas students. As expected, a lot of alumni go on to become world-renowned scientists and mathematicians (some moer famous ones: Babai, Lovasz, Szemeredi).
Do you have a link to any description of what Rátz’s teaching actually involved that is accessible to people who don’t know Hungarian? If there’s a whole school that adopted something like that, then it must be written down somewhere and you seem to know stuff about this.
Unfortunately, I don’t know any source works about Rátz’s teaching that are available in English.
What other resources are there? The “European Special Schools” chapter of this book provides the best overview of Rátz’s approach and its 20th century developments, and Stockton’s other works also seem thorough and accurate.
The most important ingredient (and chief point of continuity) is KöMaL, a special journal of high school mathematics: Rátz was the editor in chief of KöMaL for a long time, and the mathematical committee came from the teachers of the Fasori school. These days the committee positions are shared between teachers from the Fazekas school and professors from Eötvös University. KöMaL had some special issues and anthologies that were available in English, but they are out of print according to the website, and I have not been to Hungary in ~15 years, so I wouldn’t know where (if anywhere) to look for library copies.
Hitler wiped out half the global deme (breeding population) of Jews. It has only just now returned to pre WWII level of approx ~16 million– that is really a horrifying statistic. But one hell of a selection gradient, ferocious selection pressure. I havent read the Cochran paper but I wonder if he talks about cousin marriage as practiced by ashkenazais? Like line breeding in thoroughbreds it exposes deleterious recessives normally masked by outcrossing, but increases expression of the selected trait.
There doesnt have to be linkage between the deleterious trait and the fitness enhancer– it happens thru assortative mating and cousin marriage in humans, through line breeding in thoroughbreds.
Intelligence is highly polygenic
meaning many genes influence the expression of IQ– for example, 52 genes in this study.
this study uses educational attainment as a proxy for IQ, finding 74 genes influencing EA
I think that Cochran study is pretty dated as far as modern research technology goes.
And Scott– its not gloomy. We are right on the cusp of a revolution in cognitive genomics and CRISPR will make it possible to edit the human genome.
Given the context there’s something I posted in a previous topic:
Re: genetics of intelligence you might find this interesting.
It’s preliminary but I’ll be watching some of the related studies.
http://www.economist.com/news/science-and-technology/21645713-could-key-evolution-human-brain-be-found-dreadful
In most people, the number of repeats ranges from nine to 35. These people are healthy. Those with 36 or more repeats are, however, at risk of developing Huntington’s—and those with more than 40 will definitely develop it, unless they die beforehand of something else.
Also, it’s been shown that humans apparnetly mate assortatively on CAG repeat number: That implies that it’s having some major real world phenotyic effect. Otherwise people wouldn’t just happen to randomly pair of with individuals who have similar numbers of CAG repeats.
https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/70377209.pdf
I believe Tay-Sachs (which, as mentioned in the original post, occurs much more often in Ashkenazi) exhibits a similar pattern, where a small peptide pattern repeats a few times in the general population, but more than ~30 repeats and the risk of Tay Sachs rapidly shoots up.
Does anyone know how many of the genius Jews were Orthodox or if not Orthodox, how many generations from Orthodoxy?
None. The question of how many generations they were from Orthodoxy is not in general well-defined because there was no point in time where Central European jews were universally, or even widely, orthodox. As far as I understand, orthodox judaism in central Europe developed in the late 18th and early 19th century as an essentially reactionary movement that kind of split off from the more assimilationist, burgeois segments of the jewish population. Some of the geniuses in question may have had non-immediate ancestors from Eastern Europe (I think Szilárd’s family was originally from Galicia), who would have been more traditionally religious, but not Orthodox per se.
The historical claim you are thinking of is usually made about ultra-orthodoxy, not orthodoxy. I would be very surprised to see evidence that there was no point in time when Central European Jews were widely Sabbath observant, kept kosher, and so on.
According to wikipedia, Hungarian Jews were majority orthodox in 1910, but by 1920, 63.4% were Neolog (Reform).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Neolog_Judaism
Taking into account genius Jews that channeled their genius into Talmud rather than physics or math? If so, you’ll get rather large numbers of genius-Jews-that-are-Orthodox.
Please tell me they corrected for ancestry? Otherwise, we have a correlation between disease and IQ, both of which is highly correlated with Ashkenazi ancestry – not exactly earth shattering.
Israel is like 32% Ashkenazi ancestry so 15 times more likely than the Israeli average is at least 5 times more likely than the Isreali Ashkenazi ancestry average.
I know what you mean, and I don’t want to nitpick, but I’d like to use my super-duper-half-hungarian-ashkenazi-jewish-math-teacher brain to just point out that the claim shouldn’t be that math teachers don’t have much effect; it should be that we don’t have much of an effect compared to an average math teacher. Demographics and IQ can predict the major chunk of academic achievement, but that doesn’t mean that if you lock a person in a room their demographics and IQ will teach them math. Compared to not having schools or math classes, math class is highly effective.
I vaguely remember reading about some research done on the Unschooling movement which showed that those kids only ended up one year behind everyone else. You might expect this to become more true as more resources become available online.
Unschooling is not the same thing as educational neglect. A serious unschooling parent puts considerable effort into helping their children learn; they simply follow the child’s interests instead of using a set curriculum. While I don’t have any studies about educationally neglected children, I do have anecdotes from some pretty smart ones, and not having any sort of math education at all does, in fact, reduce your ability to do math.
Unschooling orthodoxy also has it that there’s no advantage to start children in math early. You can just wait until their natural interests lean that way, which is said to vary a lot, and later when they decide to learn it, they catch up quickly.
I’m a linguist, and we have a lot of evidence that language acquisition works better on young kids—fetus to 7 years seem to be the sweet spot, with 7-to-14 declining but still measurably better than adults. Perhaps it would be a good idea to focus on getting kids to acquire a language, until they’re, say, 10 years or so; and postpone math (other than numerals and rudimentary arithmetic) for the latter stage.
(By the way, by “language acquisition” we don’t mean the kind of stuff typically done in language classes or Duolingo-like apps, with grammar exercises and quizzes etc. Rather, you soak their brains with language by doing some kind of activity in that language, and they pick it up automatically and unconsciously. Adults can do that too, but they seem to perform badly at it, and for certain things—like phonology—explicit instruction works better for them.)
Could you provide that linguistic evidence? Young children are good at learning pronunciation, but the evidence I have seen is that for every other part of language older people learn faster than younger people. eg, here (ungated, but huge)
He didn’t say they learn faster, he said “language acquisition works better”. The very paper you link notes that eventual fluency is generally higher with earlier acquisition.* It also does not mention vocabulary acquisition, which is ridiculously fast in children at a certain age. I don’t know how quickly this ability decays afterwards, but I’d be very surprised if it’s completely gone before age 10.
*It’s true that when you look at adults who have lived in a country speaking the language for 20+ years, then it does, indeed, get tricky to distinguish their performance on syntax and morphology from native speakers, but that’s far, far away from a discussion about the benefits of learning languages earlier vs later.
Could you provide evidence that vocabulary acquisition is faster?
On a related note, I’ve anecdotally noticed a greater ratio of Jews promoting collectivist politics (socialism generally, but not exclusively) than I see in other groups.
My first thought is that there was some form of high IQ -> socialism implication. At the same time, I work in the software development field with many other high-IQ folks and politics tends to be much more varied.
Does anybody else have any solid data on this?
I suspect this is mostly an artifact of Jews being overrepresented at high levels of everything. The Italian Fascist party was teeming with Jews until 1938 when Hitler forced the Italians to kick them out. More recently, Neoconservatism in the US was/is extremely Jewish: Wolfowitz, Abrams, Perle, Bell, Kristol, Strauss…
More a matter of location and timing than anything else. The center of American Jewish life since the big early 20th century Ashkenazi migration has been in New York City. That population of Eastern European peasants with unusually high IQs in an era where socialism was the big new thing naturally inclined towards socialism. Combine that with the tendency for urban populations to trend left-wing, and the heritability of political affiliation, and American Jews will remain disproportionately left-wing for a long time. As a double-whammy, remember that Republicans, the “country-club set,” generally excluded Jews during that time period.
A point of evidence in favor of this argument is that politically conservative Jews are a lot more common outside the big urban Jewish populations of NYC and Chicago. My college girlfriend grew up in Livingston, NJ, and had never met a Jewish Republican before me; I grew up in Cleveland and they were common; and my mom grew up in Augusta, GA where the few Jews were all pretty conservative.
And remember that this is a population effect; the top thinkers in a lot of political movements are disproportionately Jewish. Two of the biggest names in American libertarianism–Milton Friedman and Ayn Rand–are ethnically Ashkenazi.
Having just read an enormous book about the history of Hungary and taken a vacation in Hungary and Transylvania (which I highly recommend), I think I have some insights into why Jews of a particular extraction flourished in the sciences specifically in Hungary, and why this peaked in the early-to-mid 20th century.
-How one defines “Hungarian” is a tricky thing. For one, medieval Hungary and the later Austro-Hungarian Empire were intensely multi-ethnic nations since their founding, and various political leaders invited even more groups to settle there over time. Political loyalty and speaking the language were, in most periods, considered more important than bloodlines in terms of how “Hungarian” you were. To this day, “Hungarian-ness” can be more flexibly applied than many other surrounding ethnic identities. What does this mean? The most we can safely say is that it was probably possible to be both Hungarian and Jewish at many points when this combination of ethnicity and religion was either legally or socially prohibited elsewhere. In 1890, over 60% of Hungarian Jews identified as ethnically Hungarian. Today there are far fewer Jews in Hungary for obvious reasons, but something like 95% of them consider themselves to be Hungarian.
-This is probably not very important, but it’s worth noting that one of the nomadic steppe tribes that assimilated into the Magyars were the Khazars, who according to various sources converted to Judaism in the 8th century. Just who or when or where this happened, or how long it lasted, is subject to lots of conjecture, often with an anti-Semitic flavor. We do have decent evidence that at least elite Khazars were Jewish from contemporary sources and burials that include artifacts with Jewish symbols. Draw conclusions at your own risk, but it’s worth noting that the Hungarians were hanging out with Jews from day one, and maybe didn’t have the same impressions of them as the rest of Europe might have had. Theodor Herzl certainly knew about the Khazars, as did many people with “interesting” racial theories in the late 19th century. Given the number of really sketchy looking websites that top the list when you start looking into this, I’m not really interested in pursuing it further, but it’s intriguing to note that Jews in Hungary at least had an unique opportunity to interpret their own history as thoroughly baked into Hungarian national history as much as anyone else around them, if not moreso. That kind of claim on a place and identity is a powerful thing for both you and the society around you, even if it’s mostly lost in the mists of time.
-For many centuries Transylvania was either its own autonomous province or part of Hungary proper. For 150 years it was also under Ottoman domination. Before it was known for vampires, Transylvania was more famous as a bastion of religious freedom second only to the Netherlands. Jews were periodically expelled from other countries around it, including Hungary, and Transylvania provided both refuge and, at times, the opportunity to claim a secondary identity as a Hungarian, albeit usually within an ethnic enclave. How the Jews were treated within Hungary varied wildly from ruler to ruler, but at least there was somewhere for them to run most of the time, which also meant there was somewhere for them to return from when conditions improved.
-The Ottomans were actually far more tolerant of religious diversity than the Germans were in this period; the largely protestant Hungarians sometimes took the side of the Turks against the Habsburgs, who were burning Lutherans at the stake until surprisingly late. And in turn the Turks occasionally sided with the Jews against their own vassals. Not that it was a love-fest or anything, but it sure beat the situation elsewhere.
-Poland might have had more Jews, but it certainly didn’t have as dynamic an economy, and its cities did not have a strategic location on the Danube. Hungary was considerably more plugged in to both Western and Southern Europe, and later the Ottomans, and had more opportunities to diversify its economy. Hungary also had gold and silver, something that countries to the north and east lacked in great supply. This may have provided the Hungarians with a kind of economic floor throughout periods of scarce currency and other instability, and provided greater autonomy for some regions.
-Relevant to the point above is just how plugged in Jews themselves were to global trading networks. In the early 17th century, Hungarian Prince Gabor Bethlen invited Jews to settle in Hungary, hoping to get in on their sweet connections to merchants in Italy and Turkey.
-It’s worth mentioning that Hungary in general had much closer cultural, not to mention geographic, connections to Italy than many of its neighbors. And most of the Italian movers and shakers from the medieval period forward had numerous Jews in their employ. More than one Medieval and Renaissance Italian book on business advises the reader to hire some Jews. The networks they built across Europe frequently seem to have outlasted the patrons they served. Like I said, they were plugged in- both to the patrons they needed to protect them and facilitate business and, knowing they could never fully trust the gentile establishment, to one another.
-Given that it wasn’t always wise to shout it from the rooftops, it’s often hard to tell who is “ethnically” Hungarian, German or Jewish at any given point in history. Since Jews were some of the last people in Europe to get last names, the German emperor in 1783 demanded that all Jews be given German surnames. Hungarian Jews spent the next 150 years playing Boggle with their last names, to the point where even the Nazis had significant trouble figuring out who was Jewish. And since language was so important to Hungarian ethnic identity, it’s worth noting that in the mid-19th century, Hungary’s Jews were afforded certain ethnic freedoms if they learned Hungarian and taught it in their schools. So they did, and thus became even more Hungarian for certain values of Hungarian. Throughout the late 19th century, more and more Jews are also learning Hungarian, which is maybe the biggest marker for “Hungarian-ness”.
-Also keep in mind that people move around, and the difference between a Hungarian Jew and a German Jew at points might be extremely difficult to determine, either from documents or probably even if you could ask them directly. This was probably even more true in the Austro-Hungarian empire; your self-reported answer for ethnic identity might change depending on how big of a jerk the current monarch felt like being to Jews, or how safe you felt reporting your true feelings.
– Hungary’s Jews played a considerable role in the Revolutions of 1848. The Jews and their allies won a brief victory, but then were quickly squashed and harshly punished by the Austro-Hungarian Empire. But one form of this punishment was that a tax was levied upon them to establish a Jewish school system. This was a heavy tax intended to be punitive and to soak up the kinds of funds Hungary’s wealthy Jews had directed toward revolution and their own emancipation. This was one of those moments when a lot of Jews “Magyarized” their German names. It’s possible that this intense forced investment in education gave Hungary’s Jews a lot more outlets for their intellectual pursuits than they would have had otherwise. And since legal emancipation was still years away, they might have had a special appreciation for those outlets.
-Late 19th century Jews in Budapest adopted a strategy of “integration, not assimilation”, which you will hear all about if you take the tour of the Dohany Street Synagogue- the 2nd largest synagogue in the world. This included interesting problem solving strategies such as needing a Christian on staff in the synagogue to push various buttons and operate the pipe organ, which was more for show than anything else- just to put the neighbors at ease and make them recognize the space as a house of worship. Sometimes it seems like negotiating the tenets of Judaism in the modern world alone provides a lot of practice in obtuse problem solving. I think if one were to diagram all the logic trees and workarounds implicit in the religion practiced at the Dohany Street Synagogue, it would look very much like the schematics for some futuristic technology.
-In 1867, Jews in Hungary finally got legal emancipation, just as the Austria-Hungary was becoming an economic dynamo. It was the fourth-fastest-growing in the world from 1870-1913, trailing only the US, Britain, and Germany. The eastern half centered on Budapest eventually caught up with and then passed Vienna in terms of growth and development. So compared to surrounding regions, Budapest had more industries, schools, jobs and wealth to attract smart people. Like most industrialized urban centers, Budapest aggregated talent as it grew. Between 1870 and 1910, the population of Budapest and its surrounds quadrupled to over 1.2 million. Granted, Budapest was nowhere near the size of London or Paris, but it was growing twice as fast. And the Jewish community in Budapest seems to have been growing faster than any other group.
-By the turn of the century, Jews didn’t just participate in Hungary’s economy- they more or less dominated it, especially the banking industry. After WWI, the Austro-Hungarian Empire was dismembered; what had previously been a multi-ethnic state where Jews were just one of many minorities suddenly became a much smaller country where they were the only extremely visible minority who controlled lots of stuff and attracted a lot of resentment.
-Add to this that Hungarian Jews, like Jews elsewhere, were disproportionately represented within Socialist movements. I have to wonder if the talented young Jewish intellectuals of this period really included two groups; the quantitative guys who go on to do high-level physics, and the social theory guys who try to foment revolution, fail, and ultimately help pin a bulls-eye onto their entire ethno-religious identity group. Building nuclear bombs would actually appear to be way safer than applying similar brainpower to politics.
-And into this world our Martian geniuses were born. So maybe the Hungarian Jewish genius explosion couldn’t have happened to any other group of people, anywhere else, or at any other time. But who knows?
As it pertains to education and selection, do you know of any research which has compared the school systems in Canada? Where I grew up there were two parallel school systems: the “Public” school system, and the “Catholic” school system. Unlike in the US, both of these were publicly-funded. (Much like everything in the US is complicated due to slavery, everything in Canada is complicated due to The French).
The default option was the public school system. But the Catholic schools were open to all-comers, regardless of religion. Getting in didn’t require a lottery or a test or anything – just fill out the form. At the high school level it was possible to opt out of religion classes by filling out a form. I *think* it was easier for a Catholic school to expel problem students (read: violent) than the public schools, but I’m not certain.
One thing that I did note, my mother being a teacher, is that the different schools and school systems were continually competing for students. Funding went with the student. You’d tour various schools to decide what school you were going to (regardless of school system) much like you would tour different colleges. What schools did to attract students varied – some of this was flash-in-the-pan stuff, like putting in some new computer/robotics/whatever stuff. But a lot of it involved taking effort to improve academics and other elements of school life.
I’ve always suspected that this led to better overall outcomes in Canadian primary/secondary education, but I know of no quality research on these topics. Does anybody here know of any such research?
@ Scott
If your overall theory is correct I suspect that the “missing ingredient” has something to do with the three generation rule. The first generation strives, the second generation maintains, the third regresses to the mean.
Scott, if you’re going to keep writing about genetic effects on intelligence, it behooves you to do a dive into environmental ones, particularly lead.
I think it’s safe to say he’s thought about it and currently seems to be interested in those differences that still can’t be explained by environment.
It’s also really important to keep in mind that most of our evidence on heritability of intelligence comes from range-restricted data–kids adopted into middle-class-or-better families that passed whatever background screening was required to adopt a kid. To a first approximation, we can assume that those families were somewhere close to the societal best practices for raising kids, w.r.t. education, nutrition, health care, safety, discipline, religion, etc. That’s useful for telling middle-class families now that there aren’t a lot of available improvements to your kids’ IQ or adult income available by taking your kids to museums instead of taking them camping or something, but it may not be as useful in telling us whether really poor kids or kids from really screwed up backgrounds can be helped a lot by improving their environments. And it may also not tell us much about what could be done with some amazingly different environment from the usual middle-class default. Maybe being raised in a commune on a space colony with seven mothers and eight fathers gives you a huge boost to IQ (or a huge penalty)–we have no idea from the data we have.
Adoption is irrelevant. I highly recommend reading the wikipedia article on twin studies.
True, you have a restriction of range problem, and heritability can only be defined for a particular population in a particular environment – something important to keep in mind if we start looking at projects to increase IQ in Africa, or other places where things like iodine deficiency and various diseases still have a major impact.
The fact that environment has such a paltry effect in the US is in some sense a great victory. I mean, the heritability of IQ *increases with age* (at least up to 18). That fact kind of boggled my mind when I first encountered it. But what it means is that we really do a pretty good job of allowing people to reach their potential, at least in the first world.
Only tangentially related, but let me take a rare break from technical support to recommend the Budapest Semesters in Mathematics program to any North American college students of strong mathematical bent.
Hungary, and Budapest in particular, still has one of the strongest mathematical traditions in the world, and one which is quite different from the American. Through this program you can go study there and study math in English under extremely good Hungarian professors (the program was founded by, among others, Erdős and Lovász). Just as importantly, this is one of the few opportunities you will ever have to be surrounded exclusively by dozens of other math students as bright as you are.
It is worth doing.
Could be a combination of things.
1) The physics at the time was easier to figure out, because we haven’t learned a lot of the relative low-hanging fruit yet. The stuff we still have to discover is becoming really, really hard. This isn’t to diminish the geniuses in the early 20th century — they were really smart, and accomplished amazing things. But it’s possible that the scale of the problems we have today are just really hard.
2) Is it possible that smart people today are just going into other, more lucrative fields? Not all of them, but a bunch. There’s a lot of smarts going into the Valley to make stuff that is much more likely to make one rich than studying physics.
3) Perhaps a large number of the real geniuses are going in to fields that simply didn’t exist at the time that are equally challenging, like AI. I could certainly see someone like von Neumann doing AI research.
I suspect physics isn’t in a gold-rush state right now, but molecular biology and computer science probably are, because those are areas where the tools to do the work currently being done simply didn’t exist 50 years ago. On the other hand, academic science is a really tough way to make a living (be in the top 0.1% of human intelligence, get top grades in your undergrad hard science program, then do a PhD and a postdoc or two, and then maybe you get hired for a tenure track job that may eventually become a permanent position if you publish enough). My intuition is that we’ve made the barriers to being a scientist high enough that we’ve encouraged a lot of people to go do something else with their first-rate minds, and this is probably a bad idea. OTOH, it’s pretty easy to see how to make sure that working in finance is financially rewarding–you’re working with huge flows of money, and it’s not so hard to get a small cut for yourself. Basic research is inherently very far away from the payoff where there are large flows of money to tap into.
Education costs (including opportunity costs) have to be a huge factor as well. Particularly for those who want kids, like myself. It’s one of the reasons I dropped out of my MS in computer science over a decade ago. I love the academic side of my field, but if I was going to spend the time to find a wife, get married, and have kids, I didn’t want to spend the next 5+ years of my life in grad school chasing a PhD, especially since I could get work right away.
I’m sure my wife and daughters agree with my decision.
Has the pureblood Ashkenazi population fully recovered? I get the sense that lots of shiksas or he-shiksas have invaded the bloodline. One of them was my grandmother!
But also, consider cognitive stratification within the Ashkenazi community. It probably was very high when these super-geniuses were spawning, with very smart and successful Jews only marrying other very smart and successful Jews. This is still a tendency in modern times, for sure, but
1) how many children result from these pairings in the modern era? High IQ women have famously low fertility rates these days and
2) can it really be as strong as in late 19th century Europe, with classism that was pretty damn brutal by comparison with present day?
I have been informed by reliable sources that the male equivalent of “shiksa” is “shaygetz” (spelling may vary, obviously).
Regarding your actual argument, I suspect #1 is a major influence. Is there any high-IQ social group, anywhere in the modern west, where having more than 2 or 3 children is considered desirable? In the US, I feel like having more than 4 kids is typically associated with either poverty, or extremist religion like the Quiverfull movement.
Mormons.
mormons are not high IQ
IPOF being mormon requires a relitively large investment in suspension of disbelief.
(Atran, In Gods We Trust)
Mormons are not, as a whole, high IQ, but high IQ Mormons have more children than low IQ Mormons.
Mormons have roughly average IQs for white Americans. That’s relatively high by world standards. More importantly, higher IQ and higher income Mormons have more children than lower IQ/lower income Mormons.
Chassidim.
Would be interesting to total up the number of offspring produced by all of the geniuses Scott listed. I suspect it’s disappointingly small. Practically speaking of course all you need is for the second-stringers who ‘only’ have IQs in the 120-130 range to keep busy having kids, and you’ll still have fertile ground to produce more of the same – but it’s a bit of a missed opportunity to breed a strain of intellectual supermen 😉
That’s what the moon colony is for!
More or less completely off-topic, I want to recommend Greg Benford’s new alternate history novel “The Berlin Project. The premise is that through some wheeling and dealing (involving raising private funds from Jewish bankers), Benford’s father-in-law Karl Cohen convinces Groves to go with (the now-standard) centrifuge method for refining U-235 (as opposed to the diffusion method pursed in the real world). The result is that the bomb was ready a year earlier and could be used in the European theater. The rest is kind of too good to spoil. You can of course expect lots of cameos by famous physicists. (Example scene: Cohen and Dyson talking shop in a London pub as the device is being assembled, while Feynman flirts with chicks at the bar.)
This argument doesn’t work well. It brings you back to needing to explain why Tay-Sachs, torsion dystonia, etc. weren’t purged from the Jewish gene pool when, by hypothesis, they were all drawback and no benefit.
I think Scott means to say that they couldn’t take advantage of their high IQ in the sense of earning Nobel Prizes prior to about 1880ish. But they absolutely could take advantage of high IQ’s reproductively. They were working in blue-collar trades for nearly a millennium while everyone else was farming or living off land rents. The population growth rate Jews managed between about 1000 and 1800 is absolutely amazing.
I think what he means is that they were unable to take advantage of it in order to engage in scientific and artistic pursuits. Before 1880 they were still able to perform better at the jobs they were allowed to hold because of it.
So, there’s an interesting effect you see showing up when a population undergoes positive selection for a highly polygenic trait. First off, you obviously see an increase in whatever is being selected for (putatively intelligence). Secondly, and more interestingly, you see a reduction in variability while the population is undergoing selection. This is because all of the positive trait loci are in linkage disequilibrium, being negatively correlated with each other.
It works like this: look at the distribution of intelligence in the population, removing the effects of one particular small-effect allele. It’ll be bell-curve shaped. Suppose we apply truncating selection to this population: everybody below some intelligence threshold doesn’t reproduce. Then look at the impact on this particular allele. The people with the allele have an effective lower threshold for the truncation selection on all the other alleles that affect the trait. That means that in the next generation, anyone with the positive allele for this locus is slightly less likely to have other positive alleles at all the other loci. This effect builds over time – after many generations of truncation selection, the variance in the population can drop substantially thanks to this effect.
The particularly interesting thing is what happens when the selection stops. As soon as there’s no more selection, the linkage disequilibrium starts going away, half disappearing in each generation. That can increase the variance in the population substantially. This can lead to an immediate and substantial increase in the fraction of individuals above a very high threshold in the first few generations after selection stops.
I sometimes think that this might have some relevance to the sudden impact of the Ashkenazim in such a short time period: suddenly, there were many more extremely intelligent children being born thanks to relaxation of the strong selection.
The Harpending/Cochran model is talking about specific kinds of trades that Eastern European Jews were restricted to–we can think of this as selection for IQ, but really, it was selection for being a successful banker or merchant or doctor[1] or whatever[2]. That’s correlated with IQ, but it’s probably a more specific subset of mental abilities. Maybe that relaxed selection leading to greater variance meant mental toolkits that were less precisely targeted on those jobs.
[1] Being a successful doctor before 1850 or so mainly meant convincing your potential patients you were a good doctor, since you had no idea what you were doing and mostly made your patients sicker when you treated them.
[2] I wonder if part of the package here was figuring out how to be successful without pissing off the Gentile majority around you too much, too.
It would make sense that Ashkenazim were being selected for a whole suite of traits, IQ being the only one we’ve measured (so far). After all, the average Ashkenazi IQ is maybe 10 points above the American average, but the average Ashkenazi income in the US is almost double the American average and Ashkenazi net worth is over four times the national average. Ashkenazim are economically punching well above their weight even if you take their high average IQ into account.
It seems to me (as someone with a pretty lame and spotty grasp of history, so add grains of salt to taste) like we occasionally see golden ages occur in various places, and it’s usually kinda mysterious why it happened in that particular place. (Ancient Athens being the model for this–not very many people, not obviously selected for intelligence, yet they invented a whole big chunk of western civilization in a few centuries.)
My intuition is that one really critical part of a golden age is that you get a critical mass of people working together on related ideas, interacting and building on each others’ work. And I suspect that it’s easy to have societal constraints/arrangements screw that up, and one part of what makes a golden age possible is that somehow your social arrangements don’t (say) make it impossible for some nobody who’s just figured out calculus to get anyone to hear what he has to say.
Any chance the productivity around the early 20th century was partially low-hanging fruit? That is, all these new ideas (relativity and QM, primarily) had just been discovered, and there were lots of obvious questions to ask, math to do, and experiments to run. Once all of that was handled, the next steps became significantly harder.
Although his parents met in Berlin, they were both Hungarian. You mentioned his father earlier; his mother’s name is Magda Kemeny. “Magda” is used widely in Eastern Europe, not so much in Germany. “Kemeny” is distinctively Hungarian.
Wait, but how long did it take the Ashkenazi population to rebound? Are we sure that the problem isn’t just that the next set of geniuses is sixteen? (Also, how much of the Ashkenazi population is inconsiderately intermarrying?)
In the US I see numbers around 50% of Jews marrying out. And practically all American Jews are Ashkenazi, so any stat about American Jews is basically a stat about Ashkenazi Jews.
If I understand correctly, most Ashkenazi Jews in pre-modern Eastern Europe were farmers living in shtetlekh, which would have selected for things like physical strength and endurance, much like Christian Europeans.
And while Ashkenazi Jews were indeed generally prohibited from becoming part of the landed nobility or joining most trade guilds, similar restrictions applied to other ethnic minorities such as Sephardi Jews, Roma, Muslims (who eventually all left Europe after centuries of living in poor conditions after the re-Christianization of their lands), Christian minorities and so on, but they didn’t became
ReptilianMartian super-geniuses. So what was special about Central Europe that caused this strong and unusual selective pressure on the Ashkenazim living there?
Maybe it’s just that the low-hanging fruits have already been picked, so even if people with the same level of intelligence exist, their achievements aren’t as spectacular.
Or their achievements are spectacular, but in fields other than the hard sciences. Who founded Google, Facebook, etc.? Jews, who I presume are Ashkenazi.
Well, how many children do you have? Four? Six? Nine? For whatever reason high IQ is not positively correlated with evolutionary fitness in modern Western societies.
“If I understand correctly, most Ashkenazi Jews in pre-modern Eastern Europe were farmers living in shtetlekh.” That’s definitely not true between 900 and 1650.
change mostly recovered to barely recovered plz
I find the more striking comparison is Africans to US blacks. Nigerians are carriers at 2-3x the rate of US blacks. Probably the first slaves had African levels, but the lower levels of falciparum malaria in America lead to change in historical time.
I understand that Nigerians have the highest sickle cell rate in Africa, much higher than people in other parts of the continent. Are we sure that American blacks don’t just descend from enough non-Nigerians to end up with lower sickle cell rates?
Yes, it does seem to be higher in Nigeria than in the Ivory Coast. But it also varies within Nigeria, higher near the coast, which is probably where the slaves came from.
The history of the evolution of H. sapiens (like all living things) takes place in a planetary cauldron of environmental variation in which niches produce differing trait patterns. The Ashkenazi Jewish niche is an example of localized selection pressure for exceptional cognitive brain function. The tools for measuring these kinds of distinctions have only been around for a few hundred years, but the phenomenon (in other forms) has been going on for a few million years.
The really interesting thing is that we are now on the verge of tinkering with DNA directly; which is taking us from natural selection, through social/memetic selection, and ultimately into scientific selection. And the speed of change is ramping up exponentially. What we need now is new and better tools for long-term prediction (so as to avoid future unanticipated dangers). Perhaps an Ashkenazi Renaissance is the answer, so why aren’t you reproducing?
good point: the TRF (Total Reproductive Frequency) of jews is very low.
25% are over 60.
This study shows inverse correlation of educational attainment with family size.
https://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v533/n7604/full/nature17671.html
By this logic, Israel should have become the hotbed of geniuses. And while it’s true that there are a lot of smart people there, none of the Israeli universities are in the top 10 or maybe even in top 100. And the fraction of Nobel prize winners is not impressive, either.
Israel is not the richest country, and has its share of problems, which may lead to Israeli academic reaching certain success to choose to continue his/her work in one of more attractive establishments abroad. Which creates kind of a circular problem – if most brilliant academics leave, you can’t have a top university, and if you don’t have top universities, most brilliant academics would leave to be in the best ones. There would be exceptions, of course, but may not be enough to sustain top universities. Israel is also a pretty small country – Jewish population of Israel is about 6 million, and if you subtract Haredi Jews, people who don’t have inclination to go into science even if they could have IQ to do it, etc. – the pool is not that large. US and Israel probably have the Jewish pool of roughly the same sizes, but the resources available in US would be vastly bigger.
That said, looks like Israeli universities aren’t doing that bad: http://www.jpost.com/Israel-News/Israeli-universities-take-six-of-top-100-global-rankings-448740
What fraction of top Israelis in the sciences stay in Israel vs coming to the US or Europe?
16 million jews worldwide, 10 million in Israel.
Jewish population pre-WWII was ~16 million.
CIA factbook.
Due to the nature of Israel as a predominantly Jewish state, its universities are less likely to attract geniuses from other countries than those of e.g the US.
I think Israel looks bad on those lists of Nobel Prizes per capita because they’re over historical time, whereas Israel has only been able to concentrate on things other than building itself up for a generation or two.
I think Israel has more Nobels per capita since the year 2000 than any other country in the world, but I’m not 100% sure. See here and try to prove me wrong.
the Aliyah was/is probably a selection gradient– dont you think?
and except for the UK, all the top contenders have populations < 10 million.
its dangerous to live/work/study in Israel.
and then there is the fact that Israel is somewhat of an international pariah in academe because of the Palestine problem.
I remember watching an interview with a Hungarian government official (I forget his actual position) who was lamenting the fact that many Hungarians had accomplished great things but none of them had done so in Hungary, and wished he had some way to stop this brain drain.
Bobby Fischer’s real father was almost certainly Hungarian-Jewish mathematician/physicist Paul Nemenyi:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Nemenyi
Oooh, interesting!
I think there’s little evidence that the Jewish specialization in cognitively demanding occupations was because they were barred from farming or other occupations in Europe. Instead, they voluntarily chose to pursue occupations like moneylending. If there were any prohibitions, they were enacted long after Jews had given up farming. IIRC, Cochran has argued against the “farming ban” thesis and there’s this article, too.
Early 20th century Poland produced a lot of brilliant logicians and mathematicians, if not physicists. It wasn’t just Tarski. Haven’t checked how many of them were (like Tarski) Jewish.
Of the 21(=11+5+5) mathematicians wikipedia lists as the Warsaw School, 7(=4+2+1) are listed as Jewish (and almost all of the others survived the war in Poland). Of the 14 more listed as the Lwów school (Scottish cafe), 5 more Jews.
>the Western European Jews probably weren’t Ashkenazim
Where do you get that? In France and the UK, well before the twentieth century, most were Ashkenazi.
Not too surprising. Given how the normal distribution drops off, a small increase in the mean will give you many times as many geniuses. And given the disproportionate influence of geniuses in pushing society forward, this will have a noticeable practical effect. And given that IQ variation is probably driven by thousands of additive small +IQ variants, there’s substantial scope for a small amount of selection to make a very noticeable difference in mean IQs.
I wonder what a Eugenics program could accomplish in 100 years…
As Eastern-European Ashkenazi, the issues of Holocaust (and Bolshevism) have been of particular interest to me.
I will address a few misconceptions that I find common and now see repeated in the comments above.
– Nazis did not prosecute the Jews because they thought them inferior nor because they considered them superior.
– Nazis considered Jews to be a cohesive, politically and culturally influential power that, if not defeated/neutralized, would cause changes to western, particularly German society that from their point of view was worse than death – worth dying in desperate struggle, let alone killing to prevent. Basically, cultural and moral degradation, loss of pride, ceasing to strive, breakdown of family, loss of will to live, failure to procreate and finally extinction.
Leaving value judgements aside (modern Germans certainly do not share 1930s concerns about going extinct), purely empirically the predictions seem to be accurate in most respects. One can argue that German war exhaustion, defeat and humiliation played the role in Germany’s destiny but what about the victors?
– Tracing intellectual origins of Nazi antisemitism one will inevitably come to – and arguably stop at as sufficiently fundamental – the influential 1903 work of the prodigy genius Otto Weininger “Sex and Character”, of which a single chapter is dedicated to Jews.
Otto Weininger – the brilliant father of Nazi anti-Semitism was, incidentally, an Ashkenazi jew.
You mean in a self-fulfilling prophecy kind of way? The Nazis, by being terrible and then losing, did a good deal to permanently shift the overton window on certain relevant issues.
The USSR was just about as terrible as Nazi Germany, and the USSR eventually lost. We still have commies.
I understand it as, the victors also face the issues of “cultural and moral degradation, loss of pride, ceasing to strive, breakdown of family, loss of will to live, failure to procreate and finally extinction”. I guess the nazis did give society an allergic reaction to white pride, so that’s one of the issues we can chalk up to them.
I’ve also read an interesting theory that the majority of Jews living in Palestine pre-Diaspora converted to Christianity; the ones who didn’t were the educated, religious-professional classes, so those are the ones modern Jews are descended from.
Interesting. One point against this theory is that generally when countries convert, it is their elites who convert first and most completely, while the lower classes retain their traditional religious beliefs. (At least, that’s what my brain returned when I queried it for historical examples.)
Where did it actually happen that way? My impression is that the opposite is generally true. For example, Christian minorities in the Middle East tend to be wealthier than the Muslim majorities because lower class Christians converted to Islam as they couldn’t bear the higher taxes and other costs that Muslim rulers imposed on non-Muslims.
According to this paper, “the high individual and community cost of educating children
in subsistence farming economies (2nd to 7th centuries) prompted voluntary conversions,
which account for a large share of the reduction in the size of the Jewish population from
4.5 million to 1.2 million.”
Korea was the first example I thought of. There the upper/educated classes are mostly Christian, while the lower classes are more often traditionally religious.
Admittedly, I am not as confident of the other examples I thought of, such as Soviet educated classes becoming atheists, while the poor preserved the Orthodox faith.
The interesting corollary to this theory is that if true, the modern Palestinians are likely more closely related to the Classical Jews than the Israelis.
Why? I don’t follow.
I don’t think it’s that simple. Firstly, there was enormous growth in the Ashkenazi population in the 19th century. From Wikipedia:
The great demographic expansion of the Ashkenazim is a major explanation for their efflorescence beginning in the late 19th century. Aside from that, if the Ashkenazis were such geniuses, why didn’t they invent science on their own? Why wasn’t Copernicus, or Galileo, or Newton Jewish? While Scott seems to be blame European, Christian society for failing to recognize and nurture Jewish talent, I would say it’s more apt to put most of the blame on traditional Jewish culture and religion. Getting emancipated from Judaism was necessary for Jewish genius to flourish.
Have to read this response paper to Cochran et al? I’m still reading through it, and it’s all a bit over my head, but I think it makes a pretty good case against their thesis. In particular, the evidence that the genetic disorders in question actually lead to an increase in IQ appears much shakier when you take a closer look at it. The studies that provide evidence for an IQ boost have in many cases failed to replicate, the gene for torsion dystonia didn’t even appear until the 16th-18th centuries anyway, and most glaringly, the study that Cochran et al point to as evidence that congenital adrenal hyperplasia leads to higher IQ is actually about a form of CAH that is found in Moroccan Jews, not in Ashkenazi Jews. Finally there is, as the authors call it, the dog that didn’t bark: there doesn’t seem to be any evidence at all that Tay-Sachs genes lead to an increase in IQ, and it’s hard to see how such a thing would have gone unnoticed given how much Tay-Sachs has been studied.
The paper also takes a look at Jewish society during the Middle Ages and argues that success in banking and similar jobs was due more to having the right parents than intelligence, and that the most intelligent Jews would be much more likely to become modestly paid clerks of wealthy bankers than wealthy bankers themselves.
Studying Torah and interpretations of Talmud attracted super-nerds, and was very prestigious.
Wealthy merchants eagerly married their numerous daughters to dirt-poor but promising religious scholars and subsidised their life of study and numerous progeny.
Other than religious studies which were extremely competitive and intellectually challenging, if fruitless pursuit, pre-emancipation Jews seem to be intellectually sterile.
Forget physics – did they leave any good descriptions of people they lived among and observed for centuries?
both those papers are really old.
much better methodology exists today.
IIRC, Cochran et al. were saying that fast selection for high IQ had the side effect of also making certain brain diseases more likely. A trade off. They weren’t saying that genetic disorders lead to high IQ.
I’m not sure if they were saying this or not. I get the impression that they probably believe they’re related, although there might also be some genes that increase intelligence but don’t cause disorders. I think they even mention that if Tay-Sachs carriers don’t have increased IQ that would be a blow to their theory.
One can’t help but wonder what we’d have by now if the story of the early 20th century didn’t end with Nazis. AI? FTL travel? Cold fusion? Quantum computing?
Focusing on the Nazis understates the preventable disaster that was the early 20th century. The original sin was WWI, completely unnecessary and massively destructive to the European and global social order. So many of the people Scott talks about, or whom he could have talked about, were in Austria-Hungary. WWI destroyed that great Empire, gave us the USSR, and planted the seeds for WWII to boot.
Interesting read. Have you considered the possibility that in the absence of strong evolutionary pressure, the Ashkenazim are shedding the heavy genetic load that they developed 1100 – 1900?
If so, we would expect average Ashkenazi IQs to tend down towards 100 over time, and so less Jewish geniuses.
This is quite sad, and it puts an even stronger emphasis on your point about the tragedy of lost geniuses in the Holocaust – we may have wasted our only chance to cash in on the unique opportunity of late 19th century Ashkenazi genetics. Do we have to pick another ethnic group to persecute for a millennia before further progress in science can be made? With luck our fading minds will be sufficient to perfect genetic engineering, at least, and we can avoid that unpleasantness.
(A little overstated, perhaps, but I’m interested how our comfy western society interacts with genetic fitness.)
This is the standard story, but it seems somewhat dubious to me, and very poorly backed by historical evidence. With the example of banking, it seems much clearer that Catholics were persecuted out of banking by other Catholics; the idea that you persecute someone into being a merchant seems hard to swallow. The Roma seem to have had a somewhat similar level of persecution, and match more what I would expect from just persecution–a roving underclass who are pushed into professions like ‘horse thief.’ I don’t know any stories of Roma being given special privileges by nobles to attract them, when I do know many for Jewish communities. (For example, the ghetto seems to have historically been a privilege granted to Jews–you get this section of town all to yourselves, with walls to protect you against mobs!–which only turned into downsides when Nazis used them to trap Jews in place. And most pogroms that I’m aware of were in response to Jewish market dominance, rather than preceding them.)
It seems to me like there are three big factors: public reading, low share of total population plus exclusivity, and living in urban environments.
Perhaps when you were young the teacher would have the class read a section of a book, each student doing a page at a time; this made it pretty obvious who in the class was a good reader who was a poor reader, and as one might expect reading ability is related to general intelligence, but especially related to verbal intelligence. As may be surprising for the gentiles (and surprising that it’s surprising for the Jews), every Jew is expected to read in front of their synagogue regularly (I think it’s generally annually). (It would be like as if Christian churches expected people not just to sing hymns, but also to regularly sing solos.) This makes it much more obvious who’s got high verbal intelligence, enabling better sexual selection on it. (Note that Jewish women are both famously attracted to intelligence and also that Jewish intelligence is heavily skewed in favor of verbal over visual-spatial.)
The second and third factors are fairly tightly linked. Low share of total population combined with prohibitions against outmarriage leads to tightly knit clusters of people, oftentimes who have strong connections with other tightly knit clusters located elsewhere. This pushes people out of farming roles that are geographically diffuse and concentrates them in cities. (This is the sort of thing that could be described as a push factor–no Jewish family would be safe if they lived alone in a rural Christian countryside–but seems much easier to see as a pull factor–no Jewish family could find spouses for their children if they lived alone in a rural Christian countryside.) When concentrated in cities, adaptations to urbanity start to appear (it seems likely that the Jewish nose, for example, is related to disease detection and resistance, which is much more important in cities than the countryside), which include adaptations to urban roles like artisan, merchant, doctor, and banker. (Also noting that if you do have an easy in with Jewish communities sprinkled throughout the towns, that further makes it easy to enter the business of being a merchant.)
The other thing that low population size does is keep those specializations concentrated. A particularly wealthy Catholic merchant or banker is likely to try to marry up into the nobility, which is a gene pool not optimized for business or finance; a particularly wealthy Jewish merchant or banker has options that are much more favorably constrained. (One might try to marry into the Rabbi’s familiy, for example, which is much less of a change in focus.) The Han Chinese seem to have a similar respect for education (and, according to gossip, similar brands of sexual selection), but were the only ethnicity in their region; someone has to do the farming, and that limits the extent to which you can select for urbanity.
Compare also to India, where Brahmin IQ seems to approach that of Ashkenazi IQ; not surprising for a contained breeding group of people in intellectual professions. (Parsis are also interesting in this regard, but much less populous than Jews or Brahmins.)
A person would have to have been capable of tutoring at well over 100 if they tutored both Bach and Beethoven in their respective child-hoods. It’s slip-ups like this that really make me question your credibility.
I’m guessing you’re not Jewish.
Your guess is correct so far as I know but I don’t get the joke.
The really gloomy thing is this:
Without the oppression that lead to selective pressure for intelligence, no genius aggregate would have been formed.
Without selective pressure, wherein the less-fit do not reproduce, population regresses to the mean – and in our hypersafe, hyperprosperous environment, may do more than that. Wonder why the hell we have so much autism these days? Could be due to increased mutational load, as more and more people who are less well-endowed genetically survive.
In life, as a species, we struggle or we founder. If you want greatness, it’ll take a good number of generations of struggle.
It’s said that the best possible crop rotation is ‘1 year of potatoes to 10,000 years of scrub brush.’ Fortunately we invented synthetic fertilizers.
We do have a ‘hack’ of sorts – eugenics. It removes much of the suffering of the ‘unbreedables,’ as they fail to reproduce due to sterilization rather than, say, by making their way through the digestive system of a leopard. But….well….with an OP about Jewish history, I dare say I need not point out the potential issues with this approach.
Seems transhumanism is our only hope, gents. May the nerds of the future use their nerdy programming to reprogram their own DNA and make themselves genetically superior to the jock that gave them wedgies in middle school, show up at his house, woo his wife with a newly-grown jawline, then kick him right in his stupid ribs.
Then take a quiet moment to reflect on the strangeness of this reality, wherein the dust of stars over countless aeons formed such that they could contemplate their own origin and, at length, free themselves of all base shackles and become truly free.
I’d never heard of László Rátz despite this topic being very close to my interests, so thanks for the pointer!
This is all anecdotal, and I’ll maybe write something better when I’ve had time to think about it more and read the other comments, but I personally find it highly unintuitive that teaching doesn’t make much difference. Particularly in maths, where it is so easy for teachers to be terrible! I’ve written about this a couple of times but the short version is I had an exceptional maths teacher with a physics PhD and four people from my year group of ~250 went on to do physics PhDs too, and he can take most of the credit for that. This is not some highly genetically selected population, just some comprehensive school kids in a small town in England.
OK, we are all far from the supergenius level, but I get the impression your scepticism of education making a big difference goes down to this level too?
It looks like it can pay off, if governments put money into high quality training for something, or even if someone just founds a good school or two. The musical training programs in Germany led to its dominance in classical music, and the music programs in Scandenavia seem to have led to their increasing importance in pop music, as producers.
I think one could say that 1900s Hungary was a good place for geniuses in a way that has not been mentioned yet. The wikipedia article for John von Neumann mentions that “formal schooling did not start until the age of ten”, and that he was taught by governesses before that. It further becomes clear that his family owned lots of books, so when he learned to read he could learn many things from those books at an early age.
The Eugene Wigner article mentions something like that as well, somewhat contradictory “He was home schooled by a professional teacher until the age of 9, when he started school at the third grade” (Why does the school start at grade 3?)
In the Paul Erdős article it says that he read mathematical texts that belonged to his parents from an early age.
So I would like to make the point that independently from the question how many highly intelligent people where born into jewish families in Hungary, if a highly intelligent person was was born into such a family, the conditions where very good for them. I would say “the conditions” in this case are learning to read very early, then having a good collection of books at your disposal, and also private teaching in a big array of subjects. If you get a headstart like this and then go to one of the good schools Scott described above, you’re on a really good track.
Now we can look at other “great scientists” wo where born in other places in other centuries, and see how their educational biographies where.
Georg Simon Ohm came from a family of craftsmen, but his father was very interested in mathematics and taught him mathematics from an early age.
Carl Friedrich Gauss came from a poor working class family, but the German wikipedia says “anecdotes report he corrected his father’s wage accounting when he was 3”, so at least he came into contact with mathematics at an early age. Also, his skills where recognized when he was about 9, and then he recived additional teaching.
Gottfried Wilhelm Lebniz’ father was a professor, Leibniz taught himself Greek and Latin from the library of his father when he was 8. The english wikipedia page says “his father’s library enabled him to study a wide variety of advanced philosophical and theological works—ones that he would not have otherwise been able to read until his college years”.
Newtons early life does not sound as nice, with his father dying and him then living with his grandmother and not his mother, but he still went to grammar school when we was 12 (I mean not that many people went to school in the 17th century at all). But still, when he was 17, his mother tried to make a farmer out of him.
Those were the first scientists I could think of, and 2,5/4 of them seem to have had a childhood that was intellectually stimulating (what can be glanced from wikipedia, at least), not unlike the Hungarians we looked at above. I think this finding can also be tied back to the questions why all those Hungarian geniuses where jewish, but not in a genetic way. Because when Jews where forced into intellectual professions, they could gain intellectual capital (math, reading, etc.) they passed on to their children. As a minority religion, reading was also more important to pass on the traditions, which also moved Jews towards intellectual skills. So many Jews where part of an intellectual middle class.
And also, in the 19th century there was generally a development of an intellectual middle class, because the industrialization created not only basic job, but also administrative and bureaucratic jobs.
If everything is genetic, then geniuses will tend to be born to parents who own lots of books, and since they’re geniuses they’ll probably read a lot of those books.
I’m not sure how much of the above that explains.
“This doesn’t seem to be due to any advantage in material privilege; Ashkenazi Jews frequently did well even in countries where they were persecuted”.
There is an obvious sleight of hand here: the opposite of “material advantage” is “material disadvantage”, not “persecution”. It is possible to be materially advantaged and persecuted at the same time. In fact, this was probably the case for Jewish people in Central Europe at that time: some of them were materially advantaged, compared to the vast majority of the population — poor peasants and workers with numerous malnourished children — and at the same time arbitrarily persecuted for their perceived differences, by and large denied access to the levers of power or to the highest social circles, etc..
It is not clear that some moderate amount of persecution or even harsh persecution is detrimental to achievement; on the contrary, it might even be motivational (though I obviously have no wish to experience this effect first-hand). For example, it is amazing to me how people who had their studies derailed and interrupted by the Cultural Revolution were able to pick themselves up and go on to achieve great things after 1976.
I think there might also be another dimension to this: heaviness of the tails of the IQ distribution.
Consider East Asians (avg. IQ very close to Ashkenazim), who, while not exactly slouches in academic fields, did not produce such a surfeit of scientific and mathematical progress despite the advantage of a much, much larger population. True, many were living in then-economically-backwards China and Korea, but there were many in relatively-advanced Japan, the more prosperous areas of China, and those living in the United States. Even the Japanese population alone (42M in 1900) was much larger than the population of European Jews.
True, Europe was the scientific capital of the world, and East Asians would have had serious challenges gaining entry. Nevertheless, even today it seems like, per capita, Askenazis are far more overrepresented than even East Asians. And the difference in raw numbers in the early 20th century is still quite surprising to me, even given the extra hurdles facing East Asians. Quite a few Chinese and Japanese were western-educated after all.
But if we accept the hypothesis that a large proportion of the advantage was due to carriers of genetic diseases, this suggests an alternative explanation: while avg. IQ among Ashkenazim are ~112, there might be two groups, carriers and non-carriers, with carriers having a higher average. Number of scientific geniuses is probably dependent on the number of ultra-high-IQ individuals, not on average IQ per se, and (assuming roughly normal IQ distribution) splitting the population into a higher-IQ group and a lower-IQ group will produce more geniuses for the same average.
I guess we could test this hypothesis by screening a group of Ashkenazim for genetic diseases and giving them IQ tests. Would the carriers have a significantly higher IQ average? Would the non-carrier group look much more like the European population base?
PS. Apparently this Jewish-super-scientist trend went so far that in your list of non-Jewish super-scientists, you included Niels Bohr, who was half-Jewish.
Typo: “and could multiple and divide 8-digit numbers” should say “multiply”