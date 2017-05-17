Open Thread 75.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit, the SSC Discord server, or the Cafe Chesscourt forum.
Meta
Subscribe via Email
-
Recent Posts
Support this blog by donating through Patreon.
The Effective Altruism newsletter provides monthly updates on the highest-impact ways to do good and help others.
Giving What We Can is a charitable movement promoting giving some of your money to the developing world or other worthy causes. If you're interested in this, consider taking their Pledge as a formal and public declaration of intent.
80,000 Hours researches different problems and professions to help you figure out how to do as much good as possible. Their free career guide show you how to choose a career that's fulfilling and maximises your contribution to solving the world's most pressing problems.
Beeminder's an evidence-based willpower augmention tool that collects quantifiable data about your life, then helps you organize it into commitment mechanisms so you can keep resolutions. They've also got a blog about what they're doing here
Qualia builds software for the title and escrow industry, which we chose to maximize our comparative advantage and capitalize on information inefficiency. We're growing fast and are looking for full-stack engineers and quantitative operations hires. Email jobs@qualia.com for more information.
Triplebyte is building an objective and empirically validated software engineering recruitment process. We don’t look at resumes, we just look at whether you can code. We’ve had great success helping Slate Star Codex readers get jobs in the past. We invite you to test your skills and try our process!
What are currently the most promising methods of enhancing human intelligence that we are either already aware of or seem to have potential? (the definition of intelligence can go beyond IQ)
Well, it’s easy to overlook because it’s in plain sight, but schooling, literacy, and that sort of thing seems to make people more intelligent, for some definition of intelligence. I’d say humanity has come a long way in this regard, and also that there is a lot of room for improvement in schooling without inventing something completely new (like throwing the whole thing out and having everyone do self-directed online learning, which I think is a bad idea for the majority of people).
I agree that schooling and literacy is the most basic way to improve intelligence but am particularly interested in enhancement techniques that are independent of the classroom (and extreme bureaucracy that comes with it). For example enhancements related to nutrition, highly efficient forms of pedagogy (eg. spaced repetition learning), nootropics, trans-cranial stimulation, etc.
Decreasing parasite load and malnutrition.
There’s a non-zero chance that the tags system used by the Stacks Project, if deployed to other fields, could increase our collective intelligence. I’d be amazed if Wikipedia hasn’t increased humanity’s collective intelligence, but its format is bad for organizing arguments and evidence. Arbital tried this, but their problem was lack of means, not a silly goal.
Embryo selection seems like the obvious near-future candidate.
Amphetamines seem pretty great.
Selective breeding.
Destruction of the cities.
End of welfare.
Does anyone have any ideas for what I can make in a week and a half for a physics project using Physics 101 level knowledge? My current best plan is to make a slingshot using surgical tubing, have it be winched back and calculating the work applied, and then releasing it and predicting where the projectile will land.
EDIT: Specific topics covered in the class: projectile motion, Newton’s Laws, work-energy relationships, oscillation, universal gravitation (probably not too relevant for this experiment)
Ballistic trajectory isn’t a bad option, but be careful- air resistance might screw you up, and isn’t usually covered in 101. You might be better off doing something with rolling motion instead.
It would help if you could be more specific with available topics. Are we talking just forces? Electricity? Thermodynamics? Sound and waves?
Mechanics topics only:
– Make Newton’s cradle with just two balls, but make it so you can vary the mass of the objects and demonstrate conservation of momentum by measuring the height the balls reach after they collide.
– Your slingshot is a good idea. To make it really impressive, borrow a simple spring-style force meter and use it to plot the spring force of your slingshot as a function of how far back you pull it. Use that to find the spring coefficient of the slingshot, which you can then use to calculate how much spring potential energy you get / how much kinetic energy your projectile receives.
– Make a brachistochrone. Explain how it works using conservation of energy.
– Make a simple pendulum with a variable length to demonstrate how the period depends on the length.
Physics 101 is usually just classical mechanics. At least, it was back when I was taking it.
Construct a ramp and roll dumbell-shaped weights down it. Vary the diameter of the weights at each end of the barbell but keep the total mass constant. Demonstrate how increasing the distance of the centre of mass from the centre of rotation affects velocity.
A trebuchet? Calculating the optimal design might be a little tricky. Probably a small trebuchet for reasons of practicality, and perhaps some experiments on range as a function of release angle?
My physics teacher demonstrated the doppler effect by finding a straight bit of fairly vacant road, having the class stand by the side of it, and the driving his car past us at around 40mph while holding down the horn.
Rockets are really cool.
What piece of software doesn’t exist, but should?
(I swear I do not refresh every five minutes.)
A possibly-actionable but unglamorous wish list:
-A third-party, trustworthy replacement for Windows Update that reliably and automatically installs security updates and only security updates
-Same as above but for Windows device drivers. Google will tell you this software exists, but if it does it’s lost in a sea of malware.
-On the flipside, reliable and high-performance drivers for AMD and nVidia GPUs in Linux. They’re mostly there already but still quirky depending on your hardware.
-Reverse Chromecast: Send video from Chromecast-enabled mobile apps to a window on your desktop
-A multiplayer paint/drawing suite. There’s some old version of a Japanese drawing program that lets you connect to a server and collaboratively draw with people over the Internet. Newer versions removed this feature, while similar attempts tend to run in the browser and lack features like tablet pressure sensitivity and an undo function.
I suspect some or all of these already exist, but are difficult to describe to a search engine and even more challenging to separate from shady adware and malware, so there’s another underserved area.
I want a mix of X3 and Factorio, with a focus on trading. And a genuinely fully-simulated economy.
Task management software could be massively improved. Right now I’m using a self-hosted enterprise monstrosity (Countersoft’s Gemini) because all the normal solutions lack really basic features like tags, grouping, prioritization, % task completion, source control integration, etc.
There is no good Personal Knowledge Base software. I use an ancient, unwieldy desktop-based wiki clone called ConnectedText. It’s the best there is, and it’s shit. Any sort of scripting or external access to the data is a pain in the ass. Export options are limited. And its language is extremely limited (impossible to do GROUP BY queries for example).
Your mix of X3 and Factorino sounds like EVE.
I second improved task management software.
Something like Skritter except for Arabic and Arabic-related scripts (including the nastaliq version used for Urdu), that does not presuppose that you are a child learning to write who already knows the spoken language.
I find it very annoying that pretty close to 100% of the reaction to Tim Gurner’s comments focused on avocado toast, when it’s obvious he was using that as an example of something a spendthrift person would buy. I haven’t seen any actual discussion on whether or not he has a point.
My gut feeling is that he’s doing a bit of “in my day…” type reasoning–housing prices have gone up faster than inflation–but I also wonder if there isn’t some truth to it as well. Do Millennials spend more money on convenience and leisure than, say, their parents did? I’d be curious to see an actual commentary on this issue, but instead I just get a Facebook wall full of pictures of avocado toast and comments about how they’ll never own a house.
Here’s the original comments for anyone that doesn’t know what I’m talking about:
http://time.com/money/4778942/avocados-millennials-home-buying/
Well, the New York Times does a surprisingly bad “fact check”:
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/15/business/avocado-toast-millennials.html
They compare millennials habits against those of the Gen-Xers and boomers…. now. The correct comparison, of course, would be against the Xers and the boomers _when they were the age of the millennials today_.
Gurner is talking about Australia, I’m less familiar with the numbers there. But if they’re really spending $19/day on avocado toast and $16 on coffee, that’s a significant amount of money; if we assume they only do this on weekdays, it’s about $4750 a year. Add in European vacations and eating out for lunch and dinner, and you’re talking real money.
Sydney housing prices do appear to be insane; AUD 1.15 million median.
BLS collects some consumer spending statistics. You might be able to tease out some simple comparisons, but it wouldn’t shock me if he were somewhat myopic given national rent to income statistics I’ve seen for the economy as a whole.
Incomes for young people have been going down, particularly since the 2008 recession. If we’re specifically comparing Millenials to Boomers, the Boomers had much higher incomes at young ages. Gen X had it pretty bad before the 90s boom too.
I don’t have any data, but I definitely feel like “millennials prefer ‘experiences’ to assets” is true anecdotally in my experience at least.
I have plenty of 20-30 year old co-workers who think that owning a house is some sort of luxury only for super rich people who have been saving for decades, while they have already traveled for leisure to five different continents.
Well, if it seems unobtainable you might as well use your money for something else…
Widespread homeownership is bad for a society. Among other things it constrains the ability of the government to work towards lowering housing costs, in fact it pushes governments towards measures that increase housing costs.
If the millennial generation has begun to shake off the fetish for homeownership that’s took hold after WWII, that’s a great thing.
Doesn’t widespread lack of home ownership, by the same mechanism, push governments towards measures that increase landlord profits? The combined wealth that is a nation’s residential real estate will lobby for increasing the value of residential real estate, one way or another. With home ownership, the people paying the cost at least recover it over the course of their life.
In one case wealth and a many votes are aligned, in the other wealth and most votes are opposed. The latter is less powerful than the former.
OTOH, they often take on debts they are ill-advised to take, which sort of lock them down to a location, potentially lowering their overall income.
Does anyone have any thoughts on the media’s continued refusal to accept the results of the last election?
I expect they’re going to be _extremely_ disappointed come January 19th, 2021, when Trump is still in office. Assuming they haven’t died of apoplexy on November 3, 2020, if he gets re-elected.
PredictIt (as of today) predicts a roughly 28% chance that Trump will be impeached in 2017. If you think it’s lower than that, you stand to make a fair amount of money.
EDIT: Even more money if you think there’s a lower than 40% chance that Trump will not be president by the end of 2018!
I stop short of absolute metaphysical certitude, because Trump is an old man and I see plenty of reason to question his health. But the chances of him leaving office early for other than health reasons are zero, and I’d offer much better odds than PredictIt.
(And if, as I fear, the Democrats nominate Andrew Cuomo in 2020, Trump’s going to win 49 states.)
@gbear605:
Thanks for pointing that out! I’ve placed a couple small wagers there just for fun. The transaction costs there are huge, so I’ll have to think about whether it’s worth betting real money. (If you win, you have to pay them 10% of your winnings *and* a 5% “transfer fee” to get your money back out. And wait 30 days for repayment.)
Predictit’s limit of $850 per contract, coupled with the fact that there are no sure things and even their skewed market valuations aren’t that bad, dials that “fair amount of money” down towards “a bit more than pocket money” levels. It is, I suspect deliberately, hard to make truly significant profits by beating prediction markets.
By media do you mean the billionaire class? (New York Times: Carlos Slim, Washington Post: Jeff Bezos, Facebook: Mark Zuckerberg)
Interesting the obvious billionaire you choose to leave off that list, instead going for a real stretch in Mark Zukerberg.
When the intelligence agencies are basically throwing out buckets of chum, I don’t blame sharks for showing up.
I, for one, am completely disgusted, and largely agree with Scott Adams and The Federalist.
Basically, I feel like now all politics is one fake, hypocritical outrage after another, none of which I actually care about: lying about blowjobs, e-mail servers, taxes, grabbing pussies, taxes, Russia, Russia, Russia. I just don’t care about any of this, and I don’t think most Americans really care except insofar as they can be used to bludgeon the opponent. I honestly don’t think I would have even cared about Nixon taping people and covering up a hotel breakin had I been alive at the time. Would I have disapproved? Sure. Enough to completely change the political course of the country. No.
Where is the outrage for uh… unnecessary wars, bailouts, programs that trap millions in poverty by e.g. incentivizing single motherhood?? A president can do any of these things and no one ever threatens impeachment. It’s only if you break some of their own esoteric rules that they cynically go after you when it seems politically expedient to do so.
I highly doubt Trump will be impeached; probably he will get re-elected as most presidents do and he is charismatic. But I also agree that if the elites plus dems impeach Trump, especially this soon out of the box, and for an offense which his base frankly doesn’t even understand, much less care about, then they are only going to be greatly damaging their ability to govern in the future, as they’ll have shown their utter contempt for the democratic preferences of the people they claim to represent.
Not being a big fan of democracy, maybe I should be happy about this long term, but it’s hard to be very happy about it short term.
I think you misunderstand the purpose of impeachment. Presidents should not be impeached for pursuing bad policies – that would truly be anti-democratic.
Rather, because the President is head of the executive branch, there is a real danger of him ignoring the law or (relevant!) interfering with law enforcement. Impeachment exists to counteract this possibility.
But even on this score it’s applied completely hypocritically and inconsistently. What about the trend of ruling by executive order? This is a much more consequential overstepping of presidential authority. But it’s one politicians like, so it gets ignored.
On the theory that impeachment is a tool for stopping presidential overreach, TR, FDR, and LBJ should have been impeached way ahead of Nixon and Clinton.
My theory is that, in practice, impeachment is a tool not for removing the president when he breaks the rules set by e.g. the Constitution, but for removing him when he deviates from established, customary DC practice.
On object-level I agree with you about ruling by executive orders, but we should acknowledge that there is honest disagreement here. You can’t expect presidents to be impeached for that which > 40% of the country thinks is one of the legitimate functions of the president.
I don’t know exactly which misdeeds of TR, FDR and LBJ you are referring to, but some of the obvious ones fall to similar objections. LBJ lied to the country, but I think not under oath which gets him out on a technicality. FDR pushed unconstitutional laws, but this is not a crime so long as you accept it when they are ruled unconstitutional.
I definitely agree that the impeachment mechanism is unreliable when congress is controlled by the president’s partisans.
I suspect every single president did something unconstitutional, with the obvious exception of William Henry Harrison who simply didn’t get the chance. If you reject McCulloch v. Maryland it’s trivial for most of them. (I accept McCulloch.)
Russia : Trump :: Kenya : Obama
Now just wait for Trump to produce a genuine certificate altered to make it look like a forgery proving that he’s not in bed with the Russians, and pass the popcorn!
Truer words were never spoken. I’m so pissed off about my fellow lefties grasping at these irrelevant Russia straws in the nonsensical hope that somehow this could lead to the restoration of the legitimate Clinton dynasty to the throne, that I’m strongly tempted to switch sides and start hailing Kek.
I’m not going to, because I still disagree with Trump about everything that actually matters, but maaaaan…
I enjoyed The Federalist article and it reminded me of a statement by a friend of mine about the endless articles on how Clinton lost: (edited for grammar and excessive profanities)
This is a fair representation of the views in my personal US-political bubble which is mostly composed of ex-military people who are old enough to have served in Desert Storm. If I were among the DC political class, I would pause and consider the fact that the armed forces voted for the ass-clown 3 to 1 before removing him from office in a way that could even remotely be constructed to be dubious.
Edit:
Some of the comments on that Federalist article are above average:
I smiled.
As someone who doesn’t already agree with you, I would like more clarity about precisely what problem you are referring to. If I came from Mars and read this comment, I would assume that some big media company was routinely claiming that the election results were illegitimate. But in fact I have seen very little of this.
Am I crazy to get the impression that most of the articles, that I see in the “respectable” papers, are written from the perspective of, “I hate the president and his voters, and naturally you do too, dear reader.”?
It just feels like there has been a lot of weirdness. Especially, with the crazy Elector faithlessness drive.
My impression is that when (a) Trump does something and (b) it appears to work, he gets positive coverage. The press loved that tomahawk missile strike.
It’s possible that news media is too focused on new events to see his virtues, since IMHO the main argument for Trump (and the one that I heard the most during the election) is that he doesn’t do very much. The press doesn’t run articles along the lines of “Today, Trump continued to not establish a no-fly zone in Syria,” even though it maybe should.
Here’s an interesting example. One headline on nytimes.com right now is “Immigration Arrests Rise 38% as Trump’s Mandate Is Realized.” For Liberal readers this would be negative coverage: Trump’s immigration policy is the single thing that Liberals most hate about him. For his supporters this is positive coverage; he is successfully doing what they want him to do. The word-choice is pro-Trump (‘mandate’ has a strong connotation of legitimacy). So, is the NYT expressing hatred of Trump, or is the NYT expressing admiration of Trump? Derrida says ‘yes’.
“It’s a bad idea.”, say sources close to the White House.
That made me smile ear-to-ear. I want to see more headlines like that.
Though, my wife tells me I have a great love of boring stories.
Kevin Drum points out:
1) Trump told Comey he hoped the Flynn investigation could be dropped.
2) Comey publically stated the Flynn investigation was substantive and ongoing.
3) Trump fires Comey and admitted he was thinking about the whole “Russian thing” when he decided to do so.
4) I’ll add that there is now an appointed special prosecutor.
None of those things are a media creation.
And if the whole Russian thing turns out to be true, does it affect your life in the slightest? If not, the fact that you care is a media creation.
I care if the POTUS is a competent chief executive, for what I would hope are obvious reasons. More importantly I care about the ability of the Federal Government as a whole to successfully execute in its duties to provide for the common welfare, etc.
Trump is showing he is not competent at this job, and he is also doing damage to the institutions of the government. If you have ever worked at a job with crappy C-level management, you should be able to easily imagine just one way this damage is occurring.
The amount of cognitive dissonance that people are willing to swallow here is … well, I won’t say it’s unexpected, but it is disappointing.
You misunderstand – I’m a Democrat. Of course I care that the President is a blundering ignoramus whose only saving grace is that he’s too incompetent to be effectively malicious. I just don’t see what fantasizing about his downfall accomplishes. It’s not like Pence is any better, and god forbid we ever get a competent Republican in the Oval Office with this Congress.
And again – the Russia thing, specifically, doesn’t actually matter an iota for most of us. Neither did Hillary’s email server.
@BBA:
I’m not exactly sure what you are trying to say. The crises that keep rocking the White House aren’t media creations. OP thinks they are. The Russia story doesn’t affect my life immediately, but the fairly open meddling did do harm to the country. If someone sprayed a fine mist of peanut dust over the greater metro area, it wouldn’t hurt me directly either, but that doesn’t mean it’s inconsequential. If it was just the pre-cursors to acid-rain, I’d be hard pressed to name an immediate and direct harm as well, but it would still be harm.
I’m not fantasizing about his impeachment. Pence would probably be more effective at getting the Republican agenda enacted into law than Trump, but, on balance, I’d probably still rather Trump were removed from office simply because he is so incompetent that I think he is legitimately dangerous.
But the only way that happens is if enough solid evidence of his serious malfeasance comes to light that moderate Republicans feel they have no choice but to impeach. And that’s not exactly great for the country either, simply because the Republican base isn’t clued in to the fact that Trump really is a shambolic mess. The long term resentment there would be immense.
Basically there are no good paths forward, only less bad ones.
In the long term, it likely decreases the number of foreign countries to which I can safely travel. It may increase my opportunity for entertainment and consulting income, but that’s a fairly specific benefit and coupled with a slight increase in the possibility of dying in a nuclear war.
@John Shilling:
Hang on: increase? If, hypothetically speaking, the Russians helped us install somebody they like better as President because the other candidate seemed too warmongery for their tastes, wouldn’t our choice to elect Russia’s preferred candidate slightly decrease the risk of conflict with Russia (and hence the risk of nuclear war with them), compared to some of the alternatives? Is it war with Russia you’d be more afraid of now, or war with somebody else (and if so, who)?
What’s the logic chain here?
Has it been quantified how much faster young people with higher IQs learn the same course of study? And has it only been measured with academic material, or also subjects involving manual dexterity like sports and crafts?
I’m pretty sure I have an above-average IQ but an average-at-best ability to learn sports skills.
When I did the column on underwater protection (series index), I said that I planned to do a follow-on on survivability and damage control. The time for that has come.
One of the defining characteristics of the battleship is that it is a vessel designed to take hits and continue to operate. The most obvious reflection of this is the armor, but there are many other details which go into making sure that the ship can survive damage and continue to fight.
Ships die in four major ways: flooding, fire, magazine explosions, and structural failure. The first two are the most common, while the last is very rare in battleships. We’ll deal with each in turn.
Flooding is usually the result of underwater damage, from whatever cause, although in a few cases, ships have flooded because of water from firefighting that was not cleared properly. We can divide flooding into two major categories, flooding where the ship simply loses buoyancy and flooding where off-center weight capsizes the ship. On a high level, the countermeasures are the same for both, although detailed design can greatly affect which one the ship succumbs to, and how much water it takes to get there. But first, we need a brief detour into naval architecture.
A ship is stable in the upright position, but not because the center of gravity is below the center of buoyancy, as you might expect. It is stable because, as it begins to roll, the center of buoyancy moves towards the side which has become more immersed, and is now outboard of the CG. This pushes the low side back up, and rights the ship. The CB can be thought of as rotating around a point called the metacenter that is above the CG, and the distance between the CG and the metacenter is the standard measure of stability, called the metacentric height. As the ship floods, the metacenter moves down, and stability is reduced. If the ship floods asymmetrically, then the water moves onto the side of the hull which is already down, and this decreases stability even more. The technical term for this is free-surface effect. (I’m aware that this section is greatly simplified, but I’m talking about survivability today.)
The different priorities of the designer are most visible in the layout of the machinery spaces. The USN in the 30s insisted that each machinery space run the full width of the hull, so that a given hit would not produce off-center flooding. However, this arrangement meant that the same hit would put more water into the ship than if the compartments were subdivided longitudinally. For instance, each of Iowa’s boiler rooms has two boilers in it, and it wouldn’t have cost a tremendous amount of extra work to put each in its own room on either side of the centerline. The Japanese, on the other hand, put four boiler rooms abreast in the Yamato-class, and gave most of their other ships centerline bulkheads. Sometimes, this made them harder to sink, most notably with Musashi, where the attackers hit both sides with torpedoes. After that, the USN told all of its pilots to attack on only one side of the ship, and the Yamato went down to 11 torpedoes and 6 bombs, as opposed to 19 torpedoes and 7 bombs for Musashi.
Immediate flooding from damage isn’t the only threat, either. Progressive flooding is, in many ways, more dangerous. This is when water leaks through bulkheads that are not obviously damaged, and spreads throughout the ship. There are many reasons this can happen, either damage that isn’t obvious at first glance, or, even worse, failures of construction or maintenance that allow water to pass through wiring glands, the seals of watertight doors, and valves that were intended to close off damaged piping. One of the best examples of this kind of damage is Shiano, the third Yamato-class battleship, converted to a carrier while under construction. She was sunk by 4 torpedoes from the submarine Archerfish because she was sent to sea before her compartments were tested for watertightness, leaving numerous leak paths. Combined with a green crew, there was nothing that could be done to save her. To reduce this problem, most ships are designed with a designated ‘damage control deck’, below which the main bulkheads are not pierced by watertight doors, usually close to the waterline and a deck or so below the main armored deck. There is still wiring, piping and the like piercing these bulkheads, but watertight doors left open or inadequately maintained are the leading cause of progressive flooding into otherwise undamaged spaces.
One of the most dangerous sources of flooding is the shafts themselves. A typical warship propeller would be running at 200 rpm or more during an air attack, and a nearby explosion could bend the shaft slightly. The bent shaft would in turn rip open the shaft glands which usually kept the water out, and could flood numerous compartments. This was a primary cause of the loss of Prince of Wales.
Fire can come from many sources. While a battleship is not as flammable as a ship of the line, there are many things which can burn, and fairly extreme steps were taken to keep that quantity down. For instance, all of the furniture in this picture is painted metal, not wood, although it’s very well-done, and not obvious until you touch it. In the early battles off of Guadalcanal, the USN discovered that not only was liquid paint carried aboard flammable, but so were the many layers of paint which had built up on the ships, and crews had to strip these en route to the South Pacific. Upholstery, carpets, and excess clothing were banned from warships. (No, I don’t know why wooden decks were left intact, and the 1945 USN damage control manual doesn’t say.)
A typical fire kills a ship by forcing it to be abandoned, and then either doing enough damage to essentially total the ship, or getting below the waterline and doing damage there. In many cases, burned-out ships were sunk by their own side to keep them out of enemy hands.
In World War 2, fires were mostly fought with water. Fog was used to shield the crew from the heat, and to produce steam that would starve the fire of oxygen in closed compartments. Water streams were used to cool compartments, particularly important as fire would spread through bulkheads by heating them until they ignite the contents on the far side. A more recent development is AFFF, Aqueous Film-Forming Foam. This is a protein concentrate mixed in with the water by a special nozzle, which forms a blanket of foam over fuel fires, starving them of oxygen and keeping them from re-igniting. CO2 and dry chemical extinguishers are also common, although obviously not to the extent water is.
Magazine explosions were rare as a primary cause of loss, except in the battlecruisers. Preventing them involved good discipline in keeping the path between the turret (the most likely source of a flash) and the magazine broken, and in having good flooding systems to prevent explosions if there is time to activate them. Obviously, no flooding system could save the ship if a high-order explosion started (as in Hood), but a good flooding system, quickly activated, could prevent many disasters. If one did start, there was little that could be done, and the ship sank quickly.
Structural failure was unknown in battleships, except as a result of magazine explosions. It was fairly common in destroyers, which were smaller and more lightly built. The typical example was a destroyer that suffered an explosion under the keel, breaking it in half, and sending both halves to the bottom quickly. There were a few battleships which suffered similar explosions, most notably Queen Elizabeth and Valiant, which were mined by Italian frogmen, and both were under repair for months afterwards. Under-keel attacks are particularly damaging because the basic principle of a side TDS, keeping the explosion away from the vitals until it vents into the air, is impossible, and the bottom cannot be made nearly as deep as the sides. These explosions also cause extensive shock damage. When the cruiser HMS Belfast was mined, many of her crew suffered broken ankles and head injuries from being thrown into the deck above, and some of the cast-iron machinery foundations cracked.
While your focus is on how battleships avoid sinking, it is arguably more important to avoid being mission-killed. That’s far easier for the enemy to achieve than outright sinking, and often lead to the battleship’s owners sinking it themselves to keep it out of enemy hands. But that leads to some interesting questions.
1. At the dawn of the dreadnought age, enemy torpedo boats and torpedo-armed destroyers were considered second only to enemy battleships as a mortal threat. But, looking at the overall record, am I correct in assuming that most battleships sunk by destroyer torpedoes were the result deliberate friendly fire when the ship was burned out or otherwise thoroughly mission-killed but still afloat?
2. The only thing that seem to sink battleships are mines, torpedoes, and magazine explosions. We’ve gotten rid of battleships, except for museum pieces. But we still have some fairly large, tough ships out there. And we’ve gotten rid of the air- and surface-launched heavy torpedoes. We are introducing insensitive munitions that may burn real good in a fire but won’t detonate except by their own fuses. Excepting submarine attack, are we entering an age where warships will almost never be sunk by enemy action?
3. Destroyers don’t carry antiship torpedoes any more. What do we do with burned-out hulks of warships that refuse to sink? I can see potentially great pressure to tow them back to port and so not have to admit that one of your ships was sunk, but an environment where by definition the enemy can reduce one of your major warships to a burned-out hulk is not one where you want ships literally tied up with a towing operation.
How did you introduce internet, computers, and screens generally to your kids? What are good apps/games for a toddler? Our 28-month-old’s experience is mainly YouTube music videos and Endless Reader and I’m not sure what to introduce next.
Unsure if 28 months is too young, but Wikipedia might be something interesting. Otherwise, Boundless, Khan Academy, Duolingo, or anything else that somewhat gamifies helpful learning might be a good bet?
This is an excellent question and I’m looking forward to reading everyone’s replies.
I know your question is broader than this, but when it comes to educational apps/videos, I do love Endless Reader. Check out Dragonbox Numbers, too. I’m also a fan of Preschool Prep videos. (They are a very effective way of teaching toddlers letters, letter sounds and basic sight words.) The old Leapfrog letter factory video (the first one about letters) is nice, too, but I prefer Preschool Prep for younger toddlers. Once your toddler knows their letters, you can teach them how to read doing 5-10 minutes a day of Reading Bear. If it keeps their interest. If it doesn’t, you can try again in a couple of months.
There used to be a program called Millie’s Math House for teaching very basic math stuff. One of the modules involved matching shoes to feet. Our daughter amused herself deliberately getting it wrong for the outraged reactions.
Her (younger) brother was playing Warlords very young. That version had, I think, eight players and various sorts of troops, many fantasy, that they moved around the screen fighting each other. He played all eight, treating it as a story he was telling not a game.
More generally, computers are wonderfully flexible devices, so a lot of it is letting kids figure out for themselves what they enjoy doing with them.
In the same way it would be interesting to raise children as native speakers of obscure or dead languages, I would like to see someone whose only access to a computer for the first decade of their life is a unix terminal.
Question for the crowd about human genetics:
I understand that a significant fraction of traits we care about like IQ are genetic, and there are more and more individual genetic polymorphisms identified that are associated with these traits. However, I was under the impression that the cumulative variance explained by all of the polymorphisms put together are only a small fraction of the variance that we know is genetic (From twin studies and the like). Does anyone who knows this field have any insight into whether this is likely to change when the sample sizes get big enough or sequencing gets cheap enough? Or is it possible that the important alleles are rare enough or have complex enough interactions that it won’t be a tractable problem?
Well there’s a big problem with GWAS that nobody afaik has addressed, which is that they only look at single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). In primates like us, structural variants like copy number variations (CNV) represent about ten times as much variation as SNPs.
Whole genome sequencing costs one and a half grand. You can cut that down to a grand for whole exome. And since you need IQ tests or educational attainment you probably can’t use the existing databases except to determine the frequency of variants in the population. So a serious attempt to find SVs associated with intelligence is probably going to set you back to the tune of a few million bucks.
That said I’m biased because I’m on the molecular side rather than a population geneticist. There are other possibilities such as complex gene interactions which neither sort of study would be able to capture. As we acquire more data and devise better tools to analyze it more of the variation will be uncovered regardless.
It varies from trait to trait. My understanding is at least half of the variance of height is due to common SNPs (common = more than 5%). Whereas, maybe 1% of variance of IQ is due to common SNPs. But people can predict a substantial amount from IQ from SNP chips, by looking at who is related to whom in a small town. So that’s probably variants that are too rare to be on chips, but not that rare, maybe 1/10000. Rarer than that and it becomes intractable to identify which mutations are affecting which trait. But common variation probably is a trade-off between two traits, whereas super-rare mutations are probably just bad, even if you don’t know which trait they are bad for.
For most traits, the bottleneck is getting samples with known scores, not better sequencing.
See Genomic analysis of family data reveals additional genetic effects on intelligence and personality.
tl;dr the missing variance is in rare mutations
(My first attempt at this disappeared when I tried to edit. I’m posting it again? It might’ve been spam-filtered, in which case I apologize for duplication.)
By request in the last thread, I’m going to talk about my experiences trying to build an Uber competitor that worked with licensed taxis instead of random people who signed up.
My credentials for talking about this (skip to the * * * * * if you don’t care about my credentials):
I worked for a company called Flywheel for about 2 years, from 2012 to 2014. During this time, we built and launched a product that allowed you to hail taxis with your smartphone, progress through the trip, doing things like notifying you when they got near you, and pay through a saved credit card on your app (so no need to handle cash). We served, I don’t remember, something like 120,000 successful trips during my time there — so, we were never terribly successful, but the software worked, and we hooked people up thousands of times per day. When I left the company, we were failing to hit our growth numbers, but still a going concern. For reasons not related to what I’m going to talk about below, right after I left the company basically it suffered 100% attrition and I no longer have any insight into the company.
I was hired as a server engineer, part of a three person team, and in the first six or so months that I was there, I became the central server engineer. I authored probably something between 50% and 75% of the server code. It was a very small company, perhaps 20 people, and I was very familiar with almost all parts of the business and how we were doing.
* * * * *
I have become convinced that the business model of trying to do an Uber-like app with taxis has some non-obvious fatal flaws, as a result of my experience at Flywheel.
The key to understanding all the flaws is to understand the nature of rides-for-hire demand.
The taxi business has very, very, very uneven demand. Most people want rides during commute times and Friday and Saturday night at the beginning and end of nightlife hours, and demand falls down to near-zero in other times. During other times, demand hovers between “anemic” and “near zero.”
The first flaw is the competition with street hails.
When you’re a taxi driver, and the app hails you, you have to drive to the person who wants the pick up. This part of the trip is uncompensated! And it can be pretty slow, especially during the heavy traffic of peak times. A taxi driver tends to want to abandon the hail that they’re driving towards if they can see someone waving on the street that they can pick up right now.
Remember, high-demand times are a fairly short period of time and coincide with times when traffic is heavy. It can be very hard for a driver to waste perhaps 1/10 to 1/5 of the peak time fighting traffic to get to a fare, when they could have a passenger in the car and earning in that time.
However, if a driver does cancel on a passenger, the passenger has a terrible experience and you are unlikely to get them back. Especially when you have established competitors like Uber and Lyft who are much better at delivering some kind of ride during peak hours.
Drivers are generally happy to drive considerable distances and pick up passengers during low-demand times, when they are much more dependent on the app to get any fare at all. Unfortunately, low-demand times are… low demand times. The majority of your customers — by definition — want to get rides during high-demand times. If your service doesn’t work well during high-demand times, it doesn’t work at all.
We fought an endless war with our drivers to get them to a. accept and b. not abandon fares during high demand times. We used a lot of different incentives, both carrots and sticks, to make it happen. These ended up being very expensive for us, and only worked moderately well.
The second flaw is mandated pricing.
Taxi fares are set by the cities or counties that license them. Drivers may not charge other prices for their rides.
In every major market, Lyft and UberX’s base prices (ie, their prices during non-surge times) are lower than the mandated taxi fares (obviously, this is not a coincidence).
That means that during low-demand times (when our service worked most reliably), we were more expensive than Lyft and UberX.
During high-demand times, Lyft and UberX surge price, and often were more expensive than us. At worst, they were much more comparable than us. But our service became flakey and unreliable, while their surge pricing smoothed out demand and meant that, if you were willing to pay the surge, you would get a ride.
Uber and Lyft both ferociously subsidize rides, and it’s totally plausible that we would have been much more price competitive with them if they did not, or if we had funding similar to theirs. However, even then, I think that surge pricing would have mildly helped them smooth out demand.
Those are the major two problems, and I think they’re the most irresolvable. However, there are others:
Taxi regulation varies tremendously from city to city. In many markets, local regulators would demand that we make quirky, expensive changes to our product before they’d allow us in. Just ignoring local regulators, Uber-style, was not a winning strategy for us: our cabbie drivers have their medallion only at the pleasure of the local regulators. If we pissed off the regulators sufficiently, they’d withdraw the medallions that were the livelihood of our drivers. As such, most of our drivers were not willing to play “chicken” with regulators over bending or breaking rules.
Taxis are also usually limited by regulation in the areas that they are allowed to pick up riders (usually to a city or county limits, sometimes in other, more complicated limits) (by contrast, they are typically allowed to drop off the passenger anywhere the passenger requests). These limits are difficult to code into the app, and more difficult to communicate to customers, and customers don’t want to care about them. Again, the taxi drivers feel dubious about breaking the regulations.
Fares are often quite complicated by regulation (hilariously, since much of the ostensible raison d’etre of taxi regulation was to avoid predatory pricing). For example, going out of town might (in some areas) trigger an additional flat fee, or (in others) apply a multiplier to the fare. So might going to or from an airport. These pricing changes are difficult to communicate to passengers, and annoying to them. In our experience, regulators were completely inflexible about pricing.
(If anyone suggests to you that regulators are in the pocket of taxi companies: that was not our experience. They weren’t viciously antagonistic to each other, but neither were the regulators happy to roll over for whatever the taxi companies wanted, in our experience).
Entering a market as a rides-for-hire business means developing a certain density of drivers (good drivers who will accept hails) before launch. If you don’t, then your service sucks, and you lose all the riders who try you out. In some more spread out areas, the number of taxis that existed in that area was simply not enough to hit the level of density for a good service. More commonly, you would see that if you could get all of the taxis in the area to buy into your app, you could have acceptable density. But one of the companies in the area would be run by some old set-in-his-ways coot who was just uninterested in your stupid service. Or maybe one of the companies in the area was trying to set up their own ride-hailing app (there are a LOT of small competitors to Uber) and didn’t want to play into the competition.
Places that you can effectively get street hails are generally a very small geographic area in any given city. VERY small. Even in a dense city like San Francisco, probably 90% of the city does not have sufficient density to be a good place to prowl for street hails. So cabbies concentrate themselves into the small areas where they can effectively get hails. In those areas, your app is often not that great a service — people would tell us that three cabs went by while they were waiting for their chosen driver to arrive on the scene. But in other areas, passengers suffered long waits while the driver who took the hail got from downtown to out where the passenger wanted to be picked up.
If you aren’t going for a street hail as a cabbie, you’re probably waiting in a line in one place or another — usually airports, hotels, or sometimes fancy restaurants. These lines can be 30 minutes or an hour long (or two hours. Or four). Once you’re 20 minutes into a line, if you get a hail, it can be tough to abandon your sunk cost of waiting (even if it is a fallacy — and it might not be. If you’re in a hotel line, you might be more likely to get a highly profitable airport ride, while an app hail is more likely to be a low-profit short haul within the city).
Hope this was informative!
Interesting.
If (when?) Uber/Lyft/etc. drive taxis out of business, I imagine street hails will go the way of the dodo?
Well, only taxis are legally allowed to take street hails. So if there are no taxis… I mean, probably yes.
The street hail situation may well have changed in the last three years since I left Flywheel. Uber and Lyft have grown enormously in that time. Back when I was working on things, there was a large population that just, you know, wasn’t hip to hailing rides on your smartphone.
However, street hails were quite convenient — often faster than getting a ride with an app — in certain dense areas. You can also hail an Uber and simultaneously try to flag down a cab, and then cancel the Uber if your street hail is successful.
To those of you who are looking for marginal gains in weight loss, have you tried compression garments?
The way they work is they compress (duh) the outer layers of flesh and by some mechanism I’m not entirely clear about increases blood flow. Increased blood flow has several nice effects, among them reduced recovery time and increased temperature in outer layers of tissue (not entirely sure how deep the effect goes either, published research is spotty at best)
The interesting bit when it comes to weight loss is the increased temperature which leads to increased heat loss which tricks your body into upping the metabolic rate to compensate.*
I come at this from the other end where I use compression garments after exercise in order to cut recovery time (works great btw) while desperately trying to consume enough calories to not disappear completely. After starting with compression garments, I had to increase calorie intake somewhat. After some experimenting, it seems that in my case, compression garments add ~10 Calories per hour worn, which is not astronomical**, but given Scotts observations that the human metabolism is almost perfectly tuned, it might well be enough to switch from slowly gaining weight to steady-state?
This just a wild idea I haven’t seen promoted anywhere but afaik should have zero undesirable side effects and several positive ones such as reduced risk of DVT etc. Could be worth trying, no?
*Turning the thermostat down does not work equally well because the body will react by lowering blood flow in order to limit heat loss which is the oposite of what we want.
**I have very low levels of fat, so YMMV because I have no idea how blood flow is affected in fatty tissue as compared to muscle tissue.