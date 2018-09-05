Open Thread 109.75

This is the twice-weekly hidden open thread. Post about anything you want, ask random questions, whatever. You can also talk at the SSC subreddit or the SSC Discord server.
Meta
Last call for the Naval Gazing meetup in LA, which will take place on the 8th. We’ll be touring the USS Iowa. Details are here. Regular SSC readers are welcome, and I’ll do my best to make the tour enjoyable for all interest levels.
Coincidentally, the latest post is the review/report from the last Naval Gazing meetup, at the USS Salem.
So, I guess the big news item today would be the New York Times running an op-ed from an anonymous “senior official” within the Trump administration about how the author and other members of the administration work to foil Trump’s impulsivity, ignorance, and incompetence.
I personally think The Unit of Caring said it well here:
What do people think of this?
I think that most people think they’re in a heroic struggle to do a good job despite the best efforts of, if not their boss, certainly their boss’s boss.
And you write about it in the New York times for the same reason anyone writes anything there, because you want attention, and because deep down you know that Trump isn’t going to destroy the world, but your ego won’t stroke itself.
I’m reminded of a bit in Christopher Clark’s Sleepwalkers, about how the militant Serbian nationalist movement organized as a “secret” society which regularly held semi-public meetings in coffeehouses:
[emphasis added]
If we consider possibilities like
1) Actual senior official, as in a close advisor, doing this and telling the NYT they did this
2) Relatively junior “senior official” telling the NYT they did this for an ego boost. (apparently there’s several hundred people who could be called “senior official”)
3) Same as 2, but the official actually does it.
4) The NYT getting played by someone within the Trump administration
5) The NYT making it up
I think 1 is probably the least likely, with 2 and 3 the most likely.
There’s no reason for anyone actually doing this and believing it is important to go to the New York Times until Trump is safely gone.
I’d say that 5 is considerably less likely than 1.
I’d like to add #6: Some officials do something a little like the NYT says, but not nearly as serious, with informal collusion but no outright conspiracy. One or more members of the collusion are seriously against Trump ideologically, personally, morally, and so on and wish to push the collusion to do something the rest of them don’t want to do, punish them for not having done so, or something like that. Plus they want to harm Trump. So they leak this sort of stuff.
I’m not sure this is the most likely option, but it seems plausible enough.
That said, I agree with the spirit of the analysis that went into your 1 through 5.
My guess is that it’s a bit like the Duke Lacrosse Hoax — which, as I recall, the New York Times fell for. i.e. the article is the wild exaggeration of a low-level staffer; something that would never be taken seriously let alone published except that the New York Times is extremely hungry for news which is consistent with their anti-Trump worldview.
It’s an attempt to distract us from the Kavanaugh hearings. (Which are, themselves, an attempt to distract us from Benghazi.)
I believe it was a senior official who wanted to assure the populace that Trump is not going to blow up the world and thus we can all rest easy. And not oppose this administration so vociferously.
It seems like it should be totally overshadowed by the Woodward excerpt that ran the day before that identifies specific actions by specific people. The NYT article is only informative if you trust the Times more than you trust Woodward.
Is it a response to the Woodward book? Is it a factual endorsement, for people who trust the Times to do such verification? Perhaps it is a reframing of the Woodward book, a pep talk for the staff, but it just doesn’t seem different enough to me to be worth bothering with.
In most organizations a gasbag like this would stick out like a sore thumb. The most alarming revelation here is that this administration has enough Sir Humphreys in it to allow this particular one to strut and preen without fear of discovery.
These aren’t patriots. They’re mercenary agents of Capital and Empire who are trying to rehabilitate Bush-era Republican orthodoxy by making common cause with the liberal opposition to Trump. These cretins are more frightened by industrial tariffs than they were the Iraq War. If these are their principles, I am happy to see Trump demolish them.
It’s certainly interesting.
I would really like to see Trump drain the swamp but I don’t, and didn’t, expect him to seriously attempt it much less succeed. But given how desperately the swamp critters are fighting him that might have been defeatism on my part. If they’re still this afraid of the President then that’s a sign for hope.
Either way, whether he’s a real threat to their power or his continued presence just insults them, this latest barrage of bad press isn’t going to do anything that the last several years of continuous bad press failed to do before. The more the media hammers on this, the more credibility they lose.
@Matt M commented in a previous thread
and that question has really seized my imagination, as I pass by a lot of tents in my daily commute, and there’s been more every month for years now.
If true, why does Texas have less tent cities than California?
The obvious answer is “Texas has a lower cost of living”, but shouldn’t higher wages in California offset that, at least by a “trickle down” effect?
That they don’t has made me question my knee-jerk assumption that anything else on a ballot is less important than raising the minimum wage, and that Dixieland must be worse in every way (except barbeque and music).
So SSC, please tell me, why doesTexas has less tent cities than here?
Tent cities aren’t mainly useful as a living space. They’re an activist pressure tactic. More of the right kind of activists in California.
Texas has a much nastier climate– hot summers, mostly. Real winters in some parts of the state. The occasional hurricanes are probably less relevant.
Texas municipalities generally have far more permissive zoning, planning, and building permit regimes than California municipalities, so housing stocks in Texas should be much better able to keep pace with demand as it’s far easier both to build out and to build up.
Median household income in California in 2015 was $64500. In Texas, it was $55653.
Median house cost in California is about $520,000. In Texas, $177,000.
Based on this, I’d say higher wages make barely a dent in the difference.
(I couldn’t find the numbers for southern CA specifically.)
I believe that southern California has better/milder year-round weather than most parts of Texas, which makes a better destination for vagabonds. And while I’m not personally interested enough to check myself, California may offer better or easier to obtain financial and social assistance than Texas.
It’s also possible that these poeples’ typical encounters are on average better with Californians than they are with Texans (or maybe they just think they are or will be due to state stereotypes).
If I had to guess, there are two factors at work. First, California is well known for dramatic opportunities, and therefore attracts a lot of immigrants from other states and other countries. Far from their support networks, when these people fail, they disproportionately often end up on the street rather than in their relatives’ basements. Second, California government at several levels is particularly dysfunctional which causes, among other things, a severe imbalance between the demand for and supply of housing, particularly in the Bay Area where you live. This means a disproportionate number of people are precariously housed, and when things fall apart, they end up on the street.
Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to summarize a famous written work in 100 words or less.
Here is The Hobbit in 99 words:
Anyone want to take a stab at the Bible? Or Mein Kampf?
History question: why didn’t Native Americans develop any kind of metalworking? I’ve read what Jared Diamond and VD Hanson have to say on the matter, but I don’t really buy either. The Incas, Mayans, Aztecs etc. developed fairly sophisticated societies in a variety of ways–they all had very large building projects, the Mayans were excellent astronomers, they all had specialized artisans–but they were using things like wooden-paddle “swords” with embedded obsidian flakes on the eve of the Spanish conquests. The Americas are not poor in metals. And metalworking in the old world goes back a loooooong way; there’s a transitional period known as the “chalcolithic” where people started making copper copies of stone tools, and it predates written history.
Even more oddly, I just read in a military history that bows and arrows didn’t appear in Central America until c. 1000 AD. I don’t think you can blame all this on their not having large livestock.
I’m not sure if you’re talking about metalworking to a more significant extent, but there’s native copper in Michigan (i.e., free metal not requiring smelting). There’s evidence of mining going back several thousand years, as well as tools and trading in the metal.
IIRC, it waxed and waned for reasons I don’t know (and I don’t know if anyone knows), but there was at least some metalworking prior to European contact.