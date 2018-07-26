THE JOYFUL REDUCTION OF UNCERTAINTY

Meetups Everywhere 2018

Posted on July 26, 2018 by Scott Alexander

Last year we had organized meetups in sixty different cities around the world. A couple of the meetup groups stuck around or reported permanent spikes in membership, which sounds like a success, so let’s do it again. I’ll repeat the city list from last year, which has every city where at least ten people expressed interest in a meetup. A few nearby cities are merged to make sure they have enough people.

If you’re willing to host a meetup for your city, then decide on a place, date, and time, and post it in the comments. I would also prefer you include an email where people can reach you.

Please err in favor of volunteering to organize – the difficulty level is basically “pick a coffee shop you like, tell me the address, and give me a time”; it would be dumb if nobody got to go to meetups because everyone felt too awkward and low-status to volunteer.

In a week or so, I’ll make another post listing the details for each city so people know where to go.

Some details and suggestions for would-be organizers:

1. I don’t guarantee I’ll have the post with times and addresses up until August 8, so please choose a day after that. The weekend of the 11th -12th might be one good choice.

2. In the past, the best venues have been ones that are quiet(ish) and have lots of mobility for people to arrange themselves into circles or subgroups as desired. Private houses have been pretty good. Same with food courts. Cafes and restaurants have gone okay, as have empty fields (really). Bars don’t seem to have worked very well at all.

3. Usually only about a quarter of people who express interest actually attend. If your city has fewer than 20 people, don’t offer to organize unless you’re okay with a good chance of only one or two other people showing up.

4. If more than one person volunteers to organize, I will pick among them. Priority will be given to people I know well, people who have organized meetups before, and (especially) an existing SSC/LW/EA meetup group in the city. If you run an existing SSC/LW/EA meetup group and you want to organize your city’s SSC meetup, please mention that in the post so I can give you precedence.

5. If you have an existing meetup group, you can just tell me what you’re already doing and when your next meetup is. But try to have the one you list here be some kind of “welcome, SSC people” meetup or otherwise low-barrier-to-entry. And please give me a firm date and time commitment instead of “tell people to check our mailing list to find out where the meeting will be that week”.

6. If you’re formally volunteering to organize a meetup, please respond with an unambiguous statement to this effect, the exact address, the exact time, and the date (+ contact details if possible). I’m not going to count someone as offering to organize a meetup unless they do this. Please don’t post “I hope someone agrees to organize a meetup in my city”. Just offer to organize the meetup!

EDIT: Again, please include an exact time, exact date, and exact address with your offer to host. Please don’t post vague speculation about how you might want to host at some point – just offer to host and give me the information I need. If it turns out there’s someone better, don’t worry, they’ll also offer and I’ll choose them.

Here are cities and number of interested people (as of last year):

Ann Arbor: 23
Atlanta: 29
Austin: 43
Baltimore: 23
Berkeley: 70
Berlin: 25
Birmingham (UK): 10
Boston: 144
Brisbane: 12
Calgary: 12
Cambridge (UK): 19
Canberra: 12
Charlotte: 10
Chicago: 100
Cincinnati: 13
Cleveland: 16
Cologne: 13
Columbus: 20
Copenhagen: 13
Dallas: 20
Denver: 34
Detroit: 23
Dublin: 19
Edinburgh: 10
Edmonton: 12
Helsinki: 33
Houston: 21
Kansas City: 14
London: 121
Los Angeles: 74
Madison: 25
Melbourne: 29
Milwaukee: 10
Minneapolis: 29
Montreal: 16
Munich: 18
Nashville: 12
New Haven: 13
New York: 195
Oslo: 11
Ottawa: 16
Oxford: 18
Paris: 20
Philadelphia: 51
Phoenix: 17
Pittsburgh: 28
Portland (OR): 38
Raleigh: 17
Rochester: 12
Sacramento: 13
Salt Lake City: 23
San Diego: 27
San Francisco: 148
San Jose: 68
Sao Paulo: 11
Seattle: 111
St. Louis: 20
Stockholm: 14
Sydney: 37
Tel Aviv: 27
Toronto: 56
Vancouver: 23
Vienna: 15
Warsaw: 10
Washington DC: 110
Wellington: 11
Zurich: 16

77 Responses to Meetups Everywhere 2018

  1. Scott Alexander says:
    July 26, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Berkeley:

    DATE: Saturday, August 25
    TIME: 3:00
    PLACE: Empty field at the intersection of West Circle and Free Speech Bikeway on the Berkeley campus

  2. shakeddown says:
    July 26, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    We have weekly meetings in San Francisco on Mondays at 6:15pm, at 855 Brannan street (It’s a huge building – we meet up by the lobby across the street from the REI, around the middle between Brannan&7th and Brannan&8th). They’re generally very low-barrier to entry, please come by.
    (If you get lost or have trouble getting in, call 203-503-7508).

    [Note: This location expires sometime around the end of August. For meetups on or after 8/27, check the meetup list for updates.]

    • Scott Alexander says:
      July 26, 2018 at 11:07 pm

      I am not considering this an offer until I have an exact date when the meetup wants me to direct SSC readers there.

    • wanda_tinasky says:
      July 27, 2018 at 9:45 am

      What meetup list? I’ve tried looking around for one and the only thing I could find was the LessWrong meetup list (linked at the top here) that doesn’t list anything for SF. I would love to attend an SF meetup but haven’t been able to find any info about any. Why don’t you guys use meetup.com?

  3. melling says:
    July 26, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    We’ve had a few irregular meetups at Wellington (NZ) previously, though interest seems to have trailed off over time. If more people are interested, I can see about poking everyone who had previously expressed interest again.

  4. Charles F says:
    July 26, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    I’d be open to organizing a meetup in Madison on Saturday, August 18.
    6PM as a first approximation but I’ll put up a doodle or something if Scott is going to advertise this. People can contact me at cmfrayne at gmail.
    Suggested location: Ha Long Bay on Willy St. [ETA: 1353 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703]
    Other option: Netherworld games at 334 W Mifflin St. I can supply a decent variety of board games

  5. Elo says:
    July 26, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Sydney:

    Sunday 5th August – Regular Lesswrong Dojos – 4pm, 10 shepherd st, Chippendale
    Thursday 16th August – Regular Rationality Sydney Pub meetup – 6pm, 565 George St, Sydney – lvl 2, usually in the fishbowl room.

    +61438481143 – my number if you want to confirm your attendance or if you get lost.

  6. T3t says:
    July 26, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Date/Time: Wednesday, August 29th – 7 pm. We run meetups every Wednesday at the same time, but this is the first one after the date Scott chose for his, which I imagine will become something of a schelling point.

    Location: Wine Bar next to the Landmark Theater in the Westside Pavilion (10850 W Pico Blvd #312, Los Angeles, CA 90064).

    Parking: Available in the parking lot for the entire complex. The first three (3) hours are free and do not require validation (the website is unclear and poorly written, but it may be the case that if you validate your ticket and leave before three hours have passed, you will be charged $3). After that, parking is $3 for up to the fifth (5) hour, with validation.

    Contact: The best way to contact me (or anybody else who is attending the meetup) is through our Discord. Feel free to message me (T3t) directly. Alternatively, my email is (rot13) orggrefpnyr@cebgbaznvy.pbz. Discord invitation link: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN. Our Google Group (where I post the weekly topic): https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/lw-socal-announce

  7. Majuscule says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:48 am

    We just moved to the Philadelphia suburbs, having been regular attendees of the SSC meet up in Amsterdam. Is there a meet up running in Philly? I would also be willing to organize but don’t know the city yet so would love suggestions on venues, either downtown or, even better for me, on the Main Line.

    • wfenza says:
      July 27, 2018 at 6:25 am

      There is a regular Less Wrong meetup in Philly, but no SSC meetup. I organized a few SSC meetups last time Scott did this, but would be thrilled if you wanted to host this time around. We had the first couple at La Colombo coffee shop in Old City, which worked pretty well. We also did one at Washington Square Park, which was also nice, though people would need to being their own chairs or sit on the grass. Rittenhouse Square would also work. What might work is to have Rittenhouse Square as plan A, and in case of rain or terrible heat, move to the food court at Liberty Place.

      Feel free to email me (wfenza at gmail) if you have any questions. I would definitely attend, although my August is pretty booked up. The 26th is the earliest weekend date I could be there.

      • Majuscule says:
        July 27, 2018 at 6:52 pm

        I will be in touch. I joined the Less Wrong meet up group last week, but honestly I am not all that familiar with LW in general. I also really enjoyed being able to discuss specific SSC posts in person. I would be happy to host, although complicating factor is we have a three week old baby. In a few weeks, though, we should be able to arrange a block of time to get downtown. Or maybe I’ll just bring her along? You can never start too early. 🙂

  8. Jugemu says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Melbourne Australia

    Next regular Less Wrong social meetup (which I currently organize) after the given date will be on Friday 7th September from 6PM at The Queensberry Hotel Dining Room, 593 Swanston St, Carlton. I’m pretty sure most of the regulars read SSC so you’ll be more than welcome.

    If you get lost or need to ask a question you can call or text me on 0438 869 257. You can also join the Melbourne LW Facebook group if you want to see the event invite when it’s created (about a week ahead of time): https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne . This will also let you know if anything changes, and allow us to book if we get a large number of attendees.

  9. inorescientia says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:16 am

    Meetup: Friday 17th August, 6’o’clock, at the Burleigh Arms Cambridge, UK

  10. MawBTS says:
    July 27, 2018 at 2:26 am

    3. Usually only about a quarter of people who express interest actually attend.

    And if a single person expresses interest, things can get ugly. I recommend bringing a shovel and a body bag.

  11. Jo says:
    July 27, 2018 at 4:34 am

    ? I have just been reading posts on this website for some weeks and don’t know what this meetup thing is supposed to be.

    • MasteringTheClassics says:
      July 27, 2018 at 6:45 am

      There isn’t really anything to it beyond the name. If you wish to meet up with other SSC readers, pick a meetup and show up.

    • bassicallyboss says:
      July 27, 2018 at 12:56 pm

      It’s just a chance to get together with similar people and socialize. If you’ve been reading posts for a few weeks, it’s very likely you will have a good time at the meetup. I was nervous before my first meeting and not sure that it would be good fit for me, but I had a great time.

  12. Jeremiah says:
    July 27, 2018 at 4:52 am

    Salt Lake City:

    Date: Saturday August 11
    Time: 3:00
    Location: City Creek Food Court
    Email: wearenotsaved@gmail.com

    If it’s not a billion degrees I suggest following the food court meetup with a walk up City Creek Park/Memory Grove.

  13. spencer says:
    July 27, 2018 at 6:17 am

    How do we express interest in attending (not hosting)? Is the data from the SSC survey?

  14. Baisius says:
    July 27, 2018 at 6:41 am

    I would be happy to host a meetup at my house in the greater Richmond, VA area if there is interest.

    You can private message me on my reddit account /u/Baisius for my email or other details.

  15. robirahman says:
    July 27, 2018 at 6:44 am

    Washington, DC has an ongoing discussion group that convenes at least monthly, typically with attendance of 15-20. Our next meetup is tomorrow, July 28, 7pm at 616 E St NW. The one after that will be August 25. Besides the monthly discussions, we also do other events such as dinner parties or board games.

    Copy/pasting my description of the meetups from a question someone asked me about them on reddit:

    What are the meetups like usually? (How many people come, gender ratio, age distribution, etc. Is there a structure or are they more informal and spontaneous?

    People split off into small groups and talk about stuff they’re interested in, usually tangentially related to the blog at first and then meandering off-topic after a while.

    Attendance has been 15-20 people for the past few months, 50-80% male and ages 18-40.

    They’re very informal. People just show up and talk to each other, usually without all having read the same posts. I’ve tried several times to get everyone to read and talk about the same topic and it never works. The one time the meetup had a coherent topic was the one after Scott wrote Against Murderism and everyone took their controversial opinion and got into the big debate on it.

  16. ksrnk says:
    July 27, 2018 at 6:45 am

    It looks like there is a lot of interest in Boston, is there already a regular meetup?

  17. Anonymous says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:07 am

    Anyone in Tokyo/Japan?

  18. robirahman says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:17 am

    To anyone who is on the fence about hosting – go for it! I wasn’t sure if I wanted to organize a meetup when Scott first posted this, but I was inadvertently dragged into doing it and it turned out to be the best thing that happened to me all year. The readers of this blog are some of the most fascinating people I’ve ever met, and there’s almost nowhere else I can go for such engaging conversations.

  19. JohnNV says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:20 am

    I’ve said this before, but I’m surprised at the lack of interest in Las Vegas. I’d be happy to host a meetup in the area, but don’t want to commit to a time/place if zero people are going to show up.

  20. OlynnaShale says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Lexington Kentucky, anyone? Anyone?

    (echos)

    🙁

    • OlynnaShale says:
      July 27, 2018 at 8:20 am

      How about August 5, 6 p.m. picnic at the UK Arboretum. Good weather provided, meet at the picnic tables under the big cherry tree near the entrance.

      Is that how I arrange a meetup?

      • Charles F says:
        July 27, 2018 at 9:04 am

        Scott said he wouldn’t have the page out until August 8th, so you should choose a date after that to give people some time to see it advertised.

        • OlynnaShale says:
          July 27, 2018 at 4:31 pm

          Oh, duh! How about the 19th?

          • Charles F says:
            July 27, 2018 at 5:29 pm

            Not sure why we’d know better than you xp, but I think if you consolidate your proposed info into one comment (possibly adding contact info and clarifying “the entrance” with an address if there’s more than one way in) then you will have arranged a meetup in a way Scott will notice and advertise.

  21. corticalcircuitry says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Boulder, CO:

    DATE: Saturday, August 11
    TIME: 3:00 PM
    PLACE: Private Home, 3143 Eastwood Ct
    CONTACT: +14159883608

  22. sentientbeings says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Bars don’t seem to have worked very well at all.

    I’m curious as to why that has been the case. Could anyone who has experienced poor meetup results at a bar expand on that or provide insight into what did or did not work? I can think of a few possibilities but my immediate thought is that the success of the meetup would be highly dependent on the choice of bar.

    • aphyer says:
      July 27, 2018 at 10:04 am

      WHAT WAS THAT? I CAN’T HEAR YOU!

      • sentientbeings says:
        July 27, 2018 at 10:18 am

        Right, that’s why “choice of bar” seems important. There are plenty of bars that are fine for conversation, and conversation seems to me to be the obvious attraction of a SSC meetup. If people select a bar on a criterion like “I like this bar because it’s where I go out on a Friday night; it has dancing and great live music” then it I expect the meetup would go poorly. On the other hand, that seems so obvious that I’m confused about why people would agree to meet there at all.

  23. Ryan Khurana says:
    July 27, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Toronto, Canada:

    DATE: Saturday, August 18th
    TIME: 5:00pm
    LOCATION: Prenup Pub (St. George and College Street)

  24. Alex Zavoluk says:
    July 27, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Austin still has a regular LW/SSC meetup, which occurs every Saturday at 1:30 PM at Central Market (4001 N Lamar).

    I will post again when I have a date for the “big SSC day”, which will probably be in September because CM is too small to go inside and it’s too hot in August to go outside.

    edit: Also, last time we did this we had about 40 people, very close to our expressed interest of 43. So make sure your venue has enough room for more than 25% of the people who express interest.

  25. Jakobus says:
    July 27, 2018 at 8:36 am

    An offer to host for Berlin, Germany:

    Location: St. Bart, Graefestraße 71, 10967 Berlin
    Date: Saturday August 18
    Time: 5pm (German time)
    Email: buddabrotler@gmail.com (please email if you want to come, so I can make a somewhat suitable reservation)

  26. Anders says:
    July 27, 2018 at 8:41 am

    I could host a meetup in Oslo, Norway. If anyone is interested, get in touch by email at anders at huitfeldt dot net

  27. wolvrine32 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 9:07 am

    I’d be happy to host a meetup in Grand Rapids, MI

    Saturday, August 25
    Time: 3pm
    Location: Downtown Market

  28. VivaLaPanda says:
    July 27, 2018 at 9:25 am

    Willing to host in the Santa Rosa/Sonoma County area. Don’t know how likely it is there are enough readers in the area, but hey, worth a shot.

    Saturday, August 25
    Time: 3pm
    Location: 4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

  29. Bond says:
    July 27, 2018 at 10:23 am

    Is there any interest in Appalachia / Mid-Ohio Valley? I’m thinking Marietta or Athens could also serve folks (Huntington? Charleston?) who are too far away from Columbus or Pittsburgh, but I have no idea if that covers anyone but me.

  30. spetey says:
    July 27, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Okay, I’ll peek out of lurking mode long enough to volunteer to arrange a meetup in Buffalo New York. Let’s say

    Location: Five Points Bakery (44 Brayton St in Buffalo NY)
    Date: Sunday August 26th
    Time: 11am.
    Email: You can reach me at ‘spetey’ on Google’s email domain.

    If there is some but not enough interest in Buffalo, then maybe we could meet the Rochester group halfway.

  31. jensfiederer says:
    July 27, 2018 at 10:48 am

    I am assuming the “Rochester” group refers to Rochester, NY instead of the also-well-known Rochester, MN, and thus I do not have to volunteer but can simply show up!

    Let me know if I am wrong, please, Minnesotans!

  32. will4071 says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:25 am

    For folks in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, we’ll be holding our monthly meetup August 15th, at 7:30 PM at the Ponysaurus Brewing Company in Durham. Feel free to reach out to me at willdjarvis at gmail.com for more info.

  33. James Ash says:
    July 27, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Nashville, TN

    Tuesday, August 21
    Time: 7:00 pm
    Place: Industrious (swanky co-working space in the Gulch)
    1033 Demonbreun Ave
    Suite 300
    Nashville TN.
    james at writechem.com

  34. peter.riboprotein says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Seattle had a pretty large showing last time, and I wanna make sure I coordinate with the hosts from last year. Let’s organize at the Seattle Rationality FB group. https://www.facebook.com/groups/seattlerationality/?multi_permalinks=697639347243046&notif_id=1532715898640048&notif_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif

  35. Postlibertarian says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Miami:

    We’ve been having Miami meetups since last year although we’ve never gotten more than 7 people at any one meetup.

    Other search words: Florida, South Florida, Ft. Lauderdale

    They are on the second Saturdays of the month at 5pm at
    Pasion del Cielo Coffee
    3301 NE 1st Ave #100, Miami, FL 33137

    Next one is August 11th at 5pm.

    We also have a facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/1931644027057534/

    You can join the group or email me contact [at] postlibertarian [dot] com

  36. gabeweil says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Orange County:

    UC Irvine, Center of Aldrich Park

    August 10 at 6 PM

  37. This.shaking says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Hi – I’m a newbie from Brooklyn NYC. I generally chew my hair while reading SSC – fascinated, bewildered, confounded. I take my name from Roethke’s “The Waking”:

    https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43333/the-waking-56d2220f25315.

    How do I not see a meetup in NYC up here yet? – please: one of you 195, make it happen (or are you all in the Hamptons right now? Enjoy! I will be in a bungalow in the Catskills for a week in August.)
    And thank you so much, Scott! TS

  38. Hypoborean says:
    July 27, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Sorry if there’s a Boston meet-up I’m unaware of. Proposing a meet-up:

    Boston:

    DATE: Saturday, August 11
    TIME: 3:00
    PLACE: Directly in front of the Hatch Memorial Shell (47 David G Mugar Way, Boston, MA 02108)
    Probably proceeding from there to a local coffee shop of some variety.

    Email: jcminor@mit.edu

    • Taymon A. Beal says:
      July 27, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      FYI, I’m the local SSC meetup organizer; however, we put meetups on hiatus last year until they started being advertised on SSC again, due to lack of attendance. Let me know if you want this announced on the mailing list.

  39. callmesalticidae says:
    July 27, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Is there any rule against organizing a second San Francisco meetup? I’m not available on Mondays and it occurs to me that there might be a handful of other people in the same boat, so I’d be willing to organize a second one.

  40. Ralf says:
    July 27, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Cologne – Köln
    DATE: Saturday, August 25
    TIME: 16:00
    PLACE: The Starbucks at Friesenplatz (Hohenzollernring 70)

    You can also mail me at rm11 at icloud.com

