Meetups Everywhere 2018

Last year we had organized meetups in sixty different cities around the world. A couple of the meetup groups stuck around or reported permanent spikes in membership, which sounds like a success, so let’s do it again. I’ll repeat the city list from last year, which has every city where at least ten people expressed interest in a meetup. A few nearby cities are merged to make sure they have enough people.
If you’re willing to host a meetup for your city, then decide on a place, date, and time, and post it in the comments. I would also prefer you include an email where people can reach you.
Please err in favor of volunteering to organize – the difficulty level is basically “pick a coffee shop you like, tell me the address, and give me a time”; it would be dumb if nobody got to go to meetups because everyone felt too awkward and low-status to volunteer.
In a week or so, I’ll make another post listing the details for each city so people know where to go.
Some details and suggestions for would-be organizers:
1. I don’t guarantee I’ll have the post with times and addresses up until August 8, so please choose a day after that. The weekend of the 11th -12th might be one good choice.
2. In the past, the best venues have been ones that are quiet(ish) and have lots of mobility for people to arrange themselves into circles or subgroups as desired. Private houses have been pretty good. Same with food courts. Cafes and restaurants have gone okay, as have empty fields (really). Bars don’t seem to have worked very well at all.
3. Usually only about a quarter of people who express interest actually attend. If your city has fewer than 20 people, don’t offer to organize unless you’re okay with a good chance of only one or two other people showing up.
4. If more than one person volunteers to organize, I will pick among them. Priority will be given to people I know well, people who have organized meetups before, and (especially) an existing SSC/LW/EA meetup group in the city. If you run an existing SSC/LW/EA meetup group and you want to organize your city’s SSC meetup, please mention that in the post so I can give you precedence.
5. If you have an existing meetup group, you can just tell me what you’re already doing and when your next meetup is. But try to have the one you list here be some kind of “welcome, SSC people” meetup or otherwise low-barrier-to-entry. And please give me a firm date and time commitment instead of “tell people to check our mailing list to find out where the meeting will be that week”.
6. If you’re formally volunteering to organize a meetup, please respond with an unambiguous statement to this effect, the exact address, the exact time, and the date (+ contact details if possible). I’m not going to count someone as offering to organize a meetup unless they do this. Please don’t post “I hope someone agrees to organize a meetup in my city”. Just offer to organize the meetup!
EDIT: Again, please include an exact time, exact date, and exact address with your offer to host. Please don’t post vague speculation about how you might want to host at some point – just offer to host and give me the information I need. If it turns out there’s someone better, don’t worry, they’ll also offer and I’ll choose them.
Here are cities and number of interested people (as of last year):
Ann Arbor: 23
Atlanta: 29
Austin: 43
Baltimore: 23
Berkeley: 70
Berlin: 25
Birmingham (UK): 10
Boston: 144
Brisbane: 12
Calgary: 12
Cambridge (UK): 19
Canberra: 12
Charlotte: 10
Chicago: 100
Cincinnati: 13
Cleveland: 16
Cologne: 13
Columbus: 20
Copenhagen: 13
Dallas: 20
Denver: 34
Detroit: 23
Dublin: 19
Edinburgh: 10
Edmonton: 12
Helsinki: 33
Houston: 21
Kansas City: 14
London: 121
Los Angeles: 74
Madison: 25
Melbourne: 29
Milwaukee: 10
Minneapolis: 29
Montreal: 16
Munich: 18
Nashville: 12
New Haven: 13
New York: 195
Oslo: 11
Ottawa: 16
Oxford: 18
Paris: 20
Philadelphia: 51
Phoenix: 17
Pittsburgh: 28
Portland (OR): 38
Raleigh: 17
Rochester: 12
Sacramento: 13
Salt Lake City: 23
San Diego: 27
San Francisco: 148
San Jose: 68
Sao Paulo: 11
Seattle: 111
St. Louis: 20
Stockholm: 14
Sydney: 37
Tel Aviv: 27
Toronto: 56
Vancouver: 23
Vienna: 15
Warsaw: 10
Washington DC: 110
Wellington: 11
Zurich: 16
Berkeley:
DATE: Saturday, August 25
TIME: 3:00
PLACE: Empty field at the intersection of West Circle and Free Speech Bikeway on the Berkeley campus
We have weekly meetings in San Francisco on Mondays at 6:15pm, at 855 Brannan street (It’s a huge building – we meet up by the lobby across the street from the REI, around the middle between Brannan&7th and Brannan&8th). They’re generally very low-barrier to entry, please come by.
(If you get lost or have trouble getting in, call 203-503-7508).
[Note: This location expires sometime around the end of August. For meetups on or after 8/27, check the meetup list for updates.]
I am not considering this an offer until I have an exact date when the meetup wants me to direct SSC readers there.
What’s the Schelling week-or-so period in which we should do this? We have meetups every week, so it can be pretty much any Monday picked arbitrarily.
Note to add to what Shaked said about the mailing list: Meetups are also posted publicly every week on the LessWrong website.
What about Monday the 13th?
Sure.
What meetup list? I’ve tried looking around for one and the only thing I could find was the LessWrong meetup list (linked at the top here) that doesn’t list anything for SF. I would love to attend an SF meetup but haven’t been able to find any info about any. Why don’t you guys use meetup.com?
We’ve had a few irregular meetups at Wellington (NZ) previously, though interest seems to have trailed off over time. If more people are interested, I can see about poking everyone who had previously expressed interest again.
Please just give me an exact time, date, and address, and I will advertise it on the blog, and you won’t need to poke anybody.
I regretted not going last time around. I’m interested in a Wellington meeting.
Where: The Library (Bar), 53 Courtenay Place
When: Thursday 16 August, 6pm
Open to other places/dates/times if anyone has a strong preference, but this seems good enough to get started.
Thanks!
I have a slight preference for a coffee place over Library. Maybe Enigma?
I’d be open to organizing a meetup in Madison on Saturday, August 18.
6PM as a first approximation but I’ll put up a doodle or something if Scott is going to advertise this. People can contact me at cmfrayne at gmail.
Suggested location: Ha Long Bay on Willy St. [ETA: 1353 Williamson St, Madison, WI 53703]
Other option: Netherworld games at 334 W Mifflin St. I can supply a decent variety of board games
Thanks!
Sydney:
Sunday 5th August – Regular Lesswrong Dojos – 4pm, 10 shepherd st, Chippendale
Thursday 16th August – Regular Rationality Sydney Pub meetup – 6pm, 565 George St, Sydney – lvl 2, usually in the fishbowl room.
+61438481143 – my number if you want to confirm your attendance or if you get lost.
Thanks!
Date/Time: Wednesday, August 29th – 7 pm. We run meetups every Wednesday at the same time, but this is the first one after the date Scott chose for his, which I imagine will become something of a schelling point.
Location: Wine Bar next to the Landmark Theater in the Westside Pavilion (10850 W Pico Blvd #312, Los Angeles, CA 90064).
Parking: Available in the parking lot for the entire complex. The first three (3) hours are free and do not require validation (the website is unclear and poorly written, but it may be the case that if you validate your ticket and leave before three hours have passed, you will be charged $3). After that, parking is $3 for up to the fifth (5) hour, with validation.
Contact: The best way to contact me (or anybody else who is attending the meetup) is through our Discord. Feel free to message me (T3t) directly. Alternatively, my email is (rot13) orggrefpnyr@cebgbaznvy.pbz. Discord invitation link: https://discord.gg/TaYjsvN. Our Google Group (where I post the weekly topic): https://groups.google.com/forum/#!forum/lw-socal-announce
Thanks!
We just moved to the Philadelphia suburbs, having been regular attendees of the SSC meet up in Amsterdam. Is there a meet up running in Philly? I would also be willing to organize but don’t know the city yet so would love suggestions on venues, either downtown or, even better for me, on the Main Line.
There is a regular Less Wrong meetup in Philly, but no SSC meetup. I organized a few SSC meetups last time Scott did this, but would be thrilled if you wanted to host this time around. We had the first couple at La Colombo coffee shop in Old City, which worked pretty well. We also did one at Washington Square Park, which was also nice, though people would need to being their own chairs or sit on the grass. Rittenhouse Square would also work. What might work is to have Rittenhouse Square as plan A, and in case of rain or terrible heat, move to the food court at Liberty Place.
Feel free to email me (wfenza at gmail) if you have any questions. I would definitely attend, although my August is pretty booked up. The 26th is the earliest weekend date I could be there.
I will be in touch. I joined the Less Wrong meet up group last week, but honestly I am not all that familiar with LW in general. I also really enjoyed being able to discuss specific SSC posts in person. I would be happy to host, although complicating factor is we have a three week old baby. In a few weeks, though, we should be able to arrange a block of time to get downtown. Or maybe I’ll just bring her along? You can never start too early. 🙂
Melbourne Australia
Next regular Less Wrong social meetup (which I currently organize) after the given date will be on Friday 7th September from 6PM at The Queensberry Hotel Dining Room, 593 Swanston St, Carlton. I’m pretty sure most of the regulars read SSC so you’ll be more than welcome.
If you get lost or need to ask a question you can call or text me on 0438 869 257. You can also join the Melbourne LW Facebook group if you want to see the event invite when it’s created (about a week ahead of time): https://www.facebook.com/groups/lesswrongmelbourne . This will also let you know if anything changes, and allow us to book if we get a large number of attendees.
Meetup: Friday 17th August, 6’o’clock, at the Burleigh Arms Cambridge, UK
please contact aeluncrombie44atgmail.com if interested.
Thanks for organising this! (I’m the organiser for previous ones) I’m not in Cambridge for the summer so can’t make it, but I’ll forward it to the mailing list/post on facebook/edit LessWrong.
And if a single person expresses interest, things can get ugly. I recommend bringing a shovel and a body bag.
? I have just been reading posts on this website for some weeks and don’t know what this meetup thing is supposed to be.
There isn’t really anything to it beyond the name. If you wish to meet up with other SSC readers, pick a meetup and show up.
It’s just a chance to get together with similar people and socialize. If you’ve been reading posts for a few weeks, it’s very likely you will have a good time at the meetup. I was nervous before my first meeting and not sure that it would be good fit for me, but I had a great time.
Salt Lake City:
Date: Saturday August 11
Time: 3:00
Location: City Creek Food Court
Email: wearenotsaved@gmail.com
If it’s not a billion degrees I suggest following the food court meetup with a walk up City Creek Park/Memory Grove.
How do we express interest in attending (not hosting)? Is the data from the SSC survey?
I would be happy to host a meetup at my house in the greater Richmond, VA area if there is interest.
You can private message me on my reddit account /u/Baisius for my email or other details.
I would probably drive to Richmond for this! (assuming I’m not busy that weekend)
Washington, DC has an ongoing discussion group that convenes at least monthly, typically with attendance of 15-20. Our next meetup is tomorrow, July 28, 7pm at 616 E St NW. The one after that will be August 25. Besides the monthly discussions, we also do other events such as dinner parties or board games.
Copy/pasting my description of the meetups from a question someone asked me about them on reddit:
Forgot to include this link – we have a mailing list here: https://groups.google.com/forum/?nomobile=true#!forum/dc-slatestarcodex
It looks like there is a lot of interest in Boston, is there already a regular meetup?
I don’t think there is?
There used to be, but it’s on hiatus. I’d like to bring it back, but only once we can get local meetups regularly advertised on SSC.
Anyone in Tokyo/Japan?
Not yet, but I may live there next year! Just keep the party going until then.
To anyone who is on the fence about hosting – go for it! I wasn’t sure if I wanted to organize a meetup when Scott first posted this, but I was inadvertently dragged into doing it and it turned out to be the best thing that happened to me all year. The readers of this blog are some of the most fascinating people I’ve ever met, and there’s almost nowhere else I can go for such engaging conversations.
I’ve said this before, but I’m surprised at the lack of interest in Las Vegas. I’d be happy to host a meetup in the area, but don’t want to commit to a time/place if zero people are going to show up.
Out of curiosity, why would you expect a lot of interest in Las Vegas?
Lexington Kentucky, anyone? Anyone?
(echos)
🙁
How about August 5, 6 p.m. picnic at the UK Arboretum. Good weather provided, meet at the picnic tables under the big cherry tree near the entrance.
Is that how I arrange a meetup?
Scott said he wouldn’t have the page out until August 8th, so you should choose a date after that to give people some time to see it advertised.
Oh, duh! How about the 19th?
Not sure why we’d know better than you xp, but I think if you consolidate your proposed info into one comment (possibly adding contact info and clarifying “the entrance” with an address if there’s more than one way in) then you will have arranged a meetup in a way Scott will notice and advertise.
Boulder, CO:
DATE: Saturday, August 11
TIME: 3:00 PM
PLACE: Private Home, 3143 Eastwood Ct
CONTACT: +14159883608
Thank you for volunteering to host in Boulder! I plan to attend.
I wish I could come – I will be out of town that weekend. feel free to contact me at izaak.weiss@gmail.com if/when you know of another meetup.
I’m curious as to why that has been the case. Could anyone who has experienced poor meetup results at a bar expand on that or provide insight into what did or did not work? I can think of a few possibilities but my immediate thought is that the success of the meetup would be highly dependent on the choice of bar.
WHAT WAS THAT? I CAN’T HEAR YOU!
Right, that’s why “choice of bar” seems important. There are plenty of bars that are fine for conversation, and conversation seems to me to be the obvious attraction of a SSC meetup. If people select a bar on a criterion like “I like this bar because it’s where I go out on a Friday night; it has dancing and great live music” then it I expect the meetup would go poorly. On the other hand, that seems so obvious that I’m confused about why people would agree to meet there at all.
Toronto, Canada:
DATE: Saturday, August 18th
TIME: 5:00pm
LOCATION: Prenup Pub (St. George and College Street)
Austin still has a regular LW/SSC meetup, which occurs every Saturday at 1:30 PM at Central Market (4001 N Lamar).
I will post again when I have a date for the “big SSC day”, which will probably be in September because CM is too small to go inside and it’s too hot in August to go outside.
edit: Also, last time we did this we had about 40 people, very close to our expressed interest of 43. So make sure your venue has enough room for more than 25% of the people who express interest.
An offer to host for Berlin, Germany:
Location: St. Bart, Graefestraße 71, 10967 Berlin
Date: Saturday August 18
Time: 5pm (German time)
Email: buddabrotler@gmail.com (please email if you want to come, so I can make a somewhat suitable reservation)
I could host a meetup in Oslo, Norway. If anyone is interested, get in touch by email at anders at huitfeldt dot net
I’d be happy to host a meetup in Grand Rapids, MI
Saturday, August 25
Time: 3pm
Location: Downtown Market
Willing to host in the Santa Rosa/Sonoma County area. Don’t know how likely it is there are enough readers in the area, but hey, worth a shot.
Saturday, August 25
Time: 3pm
Location: 4656 Quigg Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
Is there any interest in Appalachia / Mid-Ohio Valley? I’m thinking Marietta or Athens could also serve folks (Huntington? Charleston?) who are too far away from Columbus or Pittsburgh, but I have no idea if that covers anyone but me.
Okay, I’ll peek out of lurking mode long enough to volunteer to arrange a meetup in Buffalo New York. Let’s say
Location: Five Points Bakery (44 Brayton St in Buffalo NY)
Date: Sunday August 26th
Time: 11am.
Email: You can reach me at ‘spetey’ on Google’s email domain.
If there is some but not enough interest in Buffalo, then maybe we could meet the Rochester group halfway.
I am assuming the “Rochester” group refers to Rochester, NY instead of the also-well-known Rochester, MN, and thus I do not have to volunteer but can simply show up!
Let me know if I am wrong, please, Minnesotans!
Probably Rochester NY. It’s more of a college town, which fits with my knowledge of SSC’s readership.
For folks in the Research Triangle region of North Carolina, we’ll be holding our monthly meetup August 15th, at 7:30 PM at the Ponysaurus Brewing Company in Durham. Feel free to reach out to me at willdjarvis at gmail.com for more info.
For those using ctrl-f: you should probably come to this one if you live in Raleigh, NC.
Nashville, TN
Tuesday, August 21
Time: 7:00 pm
Place: Industrious (swanky co-working space in the Gulch)
1033 Demonbreun Ave
Suite 300
Nashville TN.
james at writechem.com
Seattle had a pretty large showing last time, and I wanna make sure I coordinate with the hosts from last year. Let’s organize at the Seattle Rationality FB group. https://www.facebook.com/groups/seattlerationality/?multi_permalinks=697639347243046¬if_id=1532715898640048¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic&ref=notif
Miami:
We’ve been having Miami meetups since last year although we’ve never gotten more than 7 people at any one meetup.
Other search words: Florida, South Florida, Ft. Lauderdale
They are on the second Saturdays of the month at 5pm at
Pasion del Cielo Coffee
3301 NE 1st Ave #100, Miami, FL 33137
Next one is August 11th at 5pm.
We also have a facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/1931644027057534/
You can join the group or email me contact [at] postlibertarian [dot] com
Orange County:
UC Irvine, Center of Aldrich Park
August 10 at 6 PM
Hi – I’m a newbie from Brooklyn NYC. I generally chew my hair while reading SSC – fascinated, bewildered, confounded. I take my name from Roethke’s “The Waking”:
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43333/the-waking-56d2220f25315.
How do I not see a meetup in NYC up here yet? – please: one of you 195, make it happen (or are you all in the Hamptons right now? Enjoy! I will be in a bungalow in the Catskills for a week in August.)
And thank you so much, Scott! TS
There’s a pretty active group in NYC that already does regular meetups, I think. See their lesswrong page
Sorry if there’s a Boston meet-up I’m unaware of. Proposing a meet-up:
Boston:
DATE: Saturday, August 11
TIME: 3:00
PLACE: Directly in front of the Hatch Memorial Shell (47 David G Mugar Way, Boston, MA 02108)
Probably proceeding from there to a local coffee shop of some variety.
Email: jcminor@mit.edu
FYI, I’m the local SSC meetup organizer; however, we put meetups on hiatus last year until they started being advertised on SSC again, due to lack of attendance. Let me know if you want this announced on the mailing list.
Is there any rule against organizing a second San Francisco meetup? I’m not available on Mondays and it occurs to me that there might be a handful of other people in the same boat, so I’d be willing to organize a second one.
Cologne – Köln
DATE: Saturday, August 25
TIME: 16:00
PLACE: The Starbucks at Friesenplatz (Hohenzollernring 70)
You can also mail me at rm11 at icloud.com